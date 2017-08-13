OT82: Threado Quia Absurdum

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. Comments of the week: CatCube on how organizations change over time, Douglas Knight’s update on self-driving car progress, Tibor on gun laws in the Czech Republic. And Brad explains why comments are closed on some posts here better than I could.
2. I’m off social media for the time being to avoid Discourse. If you need to contact me, try email – on a related note, sorry for being terrible about responding to emails.
3. I’ll be at the Effective Altruism Global conference today. Come say hi. If nothing else, I’ll be at the Rationalist Tumblr Meetup (at least briefly) and Katja Grace’s 5:50 talk on AI.
4. Does anyone have strong feelings about who would make a good SSC moderator? Does anyone actually read all the comments here well enough to moderate them?
So I think I am running for public office. Anyone else done that here?
At the effective altruist conference in San Francisco this weekend, there are a bunch of talks and panels encouraging people to do this. Do you mind if I put you in touch with some of the people who have offered to give advice to those who need it?
Email me if you want to discuss this further.
I have been lurking on SSC for awhile, and at times I have been inspired to potentially get involved in politics, both from a “rationalist” and effective altruism perspective. I am an Asian male pediatrician with solid Blue Tribe credentials. The problem is that I live in Orange County and I identify as agnostic/atheist. I know that the political culture is now shifting in OC towards Blue, but I am quite doubtful whether I could ever be a competitive candidate for public office in this county. Any thoughts/suggestions regarding this kind of situation? Thanks, and keep up the awesome work with the blog!
I suspect you may underestimate your chances. If you just don’t talk about your *(lack of) religion, people are likely to assume that it’s some Asian thing (which they’re likely to be more comfortable with than they would be with a white atheist). And “Asian doctor” kind of seems respectable in a way that will be appealing to many conservatives, while of course being a minority of any kind can help with liberals. Of course you’ll have to find ways to get people to focus on your strengths and ignore your weaknesses, but all politicians have to do that; I think it would come down to whether you’re able to do that well enough, rather than anything about you ruling you out completely.
What do you want to do if you got elected? That’s the main thing to work out: is it generic Democrat-ish “it’d be lovely if everyone were nice to one another and we all had good sustainable well-paying jobs” or do you have a particular hobbyhorse you want to gallop on, e.g. “Orange County is a cultureless hellhole wasteland that is only seen as a large-scale business park for bland multinational conglomerates”?
What you want to do is going to affect who you perceive as your constituents and what they in turn would perceive you as doing for them if they picked you as their representative. In turn, this would link in with how the party you affiliate with would support you – if you are running on a message that is contrary to one of their Big Dog candidates, they will try and get you onside or ignore you, whichever keeps you from interfering with business as usual.
Those are some very good points! And to be honest, I have not thought carefully about what exactly would differentiate me from a generic Democratic candidate. In my mind, I see myself as trying to encourage people to analyze political issues from a more “rational” and “evidence-based” perspective, and trying to avoid being blinded by the tribalism that so often tugs at us. The key question, I suppose, would be whether this platform sufficiently distinguishes me from the generic Democratic candidate enough to where the “marginal value” of my being in that role is going to be significant?
Oh and btw, lol at your “OC is a cultureless hellhole” remarks. Can’t argue with the truth, hehe
I don’t live in Orange County, but I have to ask: What ever gave you the idea that you would be a good choice to represent the people who do?
I’m sorry for your loss.
Large groups of people will want to know what you will do for them specifically and/or what your values are. You are expected to already have drawn “rational” and “evidence-based” conclusions, preferably those that agree with those whose vote you seek.
Since you can’t educate your voters, most politicians choose to deceive their voters into believing that the politician shares their goals + desired methods sufficiently. It seems more sensible to do the evidence-based thing after you got into office by Machiavellian means.
Re: Doctor Mist, you are right, I don’t think I would be a good representative for the interests and values of the average Orange County citizen.
Upon further reflection, I think I have an incorrect view of the role of a political representative. The representative presumably should share the same values as the constituents. The representative’s role should not be to try and change the values and beliefs of those people to what the representative thinks they should be.
Thanks for your feedback, and I apologize if my remarks came across as elitist and insensitive (which I think they indeed were).
Hey! That’s San Jose’s territory, get out!
Well, it’s not quite that extreme.
In general, good politicians usually find some kind of middle ground, where they pick a small number of issues they feel deeply about and “make a couragous stand” on those issues, explaining in great emotional detail why they feel those things are important, while “going with the flow” and following the majority of voters on the majority of other issues they feel are less important.
Voters prefer that, honestly; when people talk about “wanting politicians to be authentic” and such, they mean they want to see politicians who clearly care a lot about *something*, and that kind of thing is hard to fake. Politicians who just seem move with the tide on *everything* are seen as untrustworthy and “fake”, and that often hurts them politically. But on the other hand you can only do that in a limited number of areas.
@Yosarian2
True enough, you need some balance between being a bland vessel for people to project their hopes on and actually having some ‘courageous’ opinions so people see you as a capable person.
As you say: “But on the other hand you can only do that in a limited number of areas.” It’s optimal if the ‘courageous’ opinions are favored by one side plus most of the moderates and heavily opposed by a small group of radicals who are disliked by most people.
And I agree with what Larry Kestenbaum says below, that at a lower level simply turning up and caring about the actual issues goes a long way.
OMG, thanks. Will e-mail later today.
I’ve previously run a few successful political campaign in Norway, both for myself at local level and others at national level. Also have been policy advisor for the government and communication advisor for a campaign, so familiar with the two very different worlds of politics (winning elections) and policy (good governance).
Currently I am doing something very different though, running a startup in San Francisco. Would love to have a chat if you want to.
There is a great EA policy-community where you can find some incredibly smart people, highly recommend you talk to them.
Paging Larry Kestenbaum.
Thank you. I do have a lot to say about this. I will post at length soon.
I ran for the Massachusetts State Senate in 2004. I was the uncontested Republican nominee, but I got destroyed in the general election. It was a hopeless race since I ran in a very Democratic district against a popular and powerful incumbent. (The night of the election a reporter I had talked to a lot called and said something like “in case you lose, do you have anything you would like to say?” He didn’t bother asking about the possibility of my winning.) It was worth doing, however. It forced me to be less introverted, caused me to meet new people, and sounds impressive.
I haven’t run for public office, no. However I am currently the campaign manager for a small PAC and would like to remind people that there are plenty of ways to meaningfully contribute to politics which don’t involve being the candidate yourself. (Though obviously being the candidate is quite attractive, since it means you get to decide what issues to run on and prioritize while in office.)
You might think this takes a lot of money, but if you take a look at your local races, whose outcomes often end up determining the national agenda in aggregate, you may be surprised at how little money is really involved there. For people just starting out I would recommend focusing on resource efficiency over resource gathering, since your ability to gather resources is probably limited and it’s returns that impress people anyway. Any bumpkin can get a half million dollars value out of a million dollars, but it takes real talent to make a hundred dollars do the work of ten thousand.
You don’t need connections, in fact because of the way SCOTUS cases have decided to treat independent expenditures, having no connections may in fact be an advantage. You’re probably not going to be in the news all the time, so this kind of role is great for the politically active but media shy. Squeezing more value out of less is exactly the kind of thing this community prides itself on. It’s a great opportunity to sharpen your rhetorical skills, and politics is where philosophy meets the road anyway.
http://www.jdpressman.com/2017/07/05/stop-waiting-to-put-your-stone-in.html
Back in 1982, new redistricting rules opened up a no-incumbent county commission seat in my old hometown. I thought, I don’t have a politician personality, but lots of people know me in this town. Since I’m not staying here long-term, this may be my last and only chance to ever be a plausible political candidate.
Well, I was wrong. Well, I mean, just the last clause was wrong. I ran and was elected in 1982, was re-elected twice, moved away, and ended up being successful in politics in my new hometown.
I’m sure most people generalize from races for President or Congress to state and local posts, and imagine that being a candidate is insanely stressful, that you have to be wealthy or spend 110% of your time fundraising, that every hidden part of your character is ruthlessly scrutinized, and that everything that makes you (and your views) different from the median voter in your constituency is a dangerous liability.
But no, that is not what it’s like.
(I will continue this later.)
Some of the basic things I tell first-time or prospective candidates:
First of all, let me tell you, on the road to elected office, the traffic is light. There is a shortage of good candidates, in both parties, in all areas, at every level.
Running for office changes your relationship with your community. From then on, more people know you than you know. People who have never met you will get invested in your campaign — positively or negatively. Win or lose, for years, people you have never seen before will greet you like you’re an old friend. And if you lose, everyone looking for someone to fill some volunteer leadership role will have you on their list.
By filing for office, you have made yourself a Public Figure. People will talk about you, and not everything they say will be admiring. Under New York Times v. Sullivan, your ability to sue someone for defamation is severely restricted. And rightly so! Your name is part of political discourse now. Get used to it.
If, like me, you’re not charismatic, you need to be knowledgeable. If you’re running for Drain Commissioner, you should be a walking encyclopedia of drains and their issues. If you’re running for city council, you should be ready to discuss the zoning code with people who have been fighting over it since before you were born. And impress them.
It is simply not true that voters only support candidates who are closely similar to themselves, or who share their views on a long list of issues. When you’re running for local office, campaigning door to door, it goes a long way just to demonstrate that you’re friendly, knowledgeable, and want the job. Issues come up much less often than you might imagine.
Finally, the local news media is dying, and in particular, local and state government news coverage has receded to almost nothing. This reduces the scrutiny of what you do, but it also reduces the scrutiny of everyone else in local public life, including those who richly deserve it.
My husband has, and successfully. It’s a local position, but it has some influence and he feels he’s doing something worthwhile.
His advice generally goes like this:
1. Get involved right away with a party, whichever one you want to run with (generally a major party), and start volunteering now. You can’t waltz into party headquarters and get support, you pay your dues first by doorknocking and fundraising for other people so they later will do the same for you.
2. Actually knock doors and make calls while you’re campaigning; on the local level it makes a bigger difference than anything else you can do.
3. Start small; you’re not winning national office without experience. (Unless you are orange, I guess.)
4. Realize that it will take a a lot of your time and be mostly thankless, while people will call you at home at all hours to complain about the job they think you’re doing. If it’s part of a council or board, you’ll have to work with other people and you won’t get very much of what you want; however, if you’re good at building coalitions you may stll make a difference so it could still be worth it.
In the vein of “taking ideas Seriously” I wrote a series of posts about Egregores (like Moloch) based on Lovecraftian gods. Rationalists might enjoy it, especially the first one, a god of transhumanism and singularities and knowledge.
Congratulations, you have now made me want to hurry up and die before anything as horrifying as Chthuga pops into existence.
This is not eternal life, this is being sucked dry of your data and gobbled up then your husk cast aside, like a sucked-dry orange. What part of “me” remains in the “million anonymous masks, who exist for one burst of information, contributing their idea to the pool, then disappearing”? In the collective of “In the realm of AI, it seems much more straightforward to have a single cognitive process that lacks the emotional stubbornness to cling to its accustomed theories, and doesn’t need to be argued out of it at gunpoint or replaced by a new generation of grad students” as argued for by “High Priest Yudkowsky”?
Chthuga may exist and may store all that information within Her being, but that is something taken over from the billions of minds and lives She absorbed. They don’t continue once She has annihilated them and reduced them to an energy stream to fuel Her existence. To take your ending example:
And generally what happens with “based on a true story” is that characters are deleted, compressed, melded with others, and new characters invented for the purposes of the story. People who end up in romans à clef often dislike the process intensely, as the end product has little relation to how they perceive themselves, and they often argue “I didn’t do/say that! The situation in the book has been completely misrepresented!” Being “carried forth into fame” may involve being carried forth into infamy, as your character is made the butt or villain so the Star can shine. Your real-life story is forgotten, the movie invention of how things went is what is carried over into popular consciousness and becomes the ‘real’ story.
I’ll take information loss, languishing in obscurity, and being forgotten forever over being food for a ravenous uncaring Thing and having a caricature of my life and feelings the only memorial of my existence, thanks very much!
Yeah this is exactly right. They are all evil, like Moloch. I’m not trying to sell these guys anymore than Otium is trying to sell Ra.
The argument you make is also poetically made in the section on Her nemesis, Ithaqua.
Ithaqua isn’t any better! Forerunner of the Wendigo which even seeing turns you into a homicidal cannibal monster!
You are correct that they are all terrible, but I think (my own personal opinion) that you still make Shub-Niggurath sound too relatable. It’s not even about “the wolf could run free and rule” in a feral return to pre-Adamic state, it’s about mere existence itself, life as a kind of infection of matter. Infection being the relevant word here – think more like Nurgle, if Nurgle was less of the caring parental figure he is. Shub-Niggurath is mere organic reproduction – bacteria in a colony, or in an infection – spreading, suppurating rot that exists merely to exist, that reproduces and reproduces without care for “but are all members of this herd healthy, can the environment support them, will they not sicken and starve if their numbers outstrip the resources?”
The world of Shub-Niggurath is not a pastoral paradise (you’re right there) but it’s not even “the pack of wolves run endlessly across the tundra, alpha predators, wild and free and top of the killing chain”. It’s the sickness that killed the wolf that got an infected scratch, the germs growing and spreading throughout the system. It’s Síle na gig, which in modern interpretations has been kind of tidied up into a basic fertility symbol, but in many carvings is a fiercesome and frightening creature. It’s “They give birth astride of a grave, the light gleams an instant, then it’s night once more.”
I liked the Ra analysis but I think that there again there are parts which are not included or maybe not even considered; Horus versus Ra for instance is not merely about Ra being “false” sovereignty, it’s about Horus as the milder version of the sun – Horus of the Two Horizons, morning and evening, the rising and setting sun. Ra is the noontide sun that glares down and scorches and burns; the inescapable light where there is no shadow to hide. EDIT: Otium has very good breakdown of what Ra encompasses, but where Horus is the sovereign, the king, the guy in charge, Ra is the concept of authority itself and I don’t think they hammer home that enough; if you have a dispute or disagreement with the king, you can call a revolution, but who do you rebel or fight against when it’s Authority itself you are fighting? If you don’t get your rights under a law, you can look for justice and redress – but where do you look for it if it’s Justice itself that is against you? You may be able to see clearly by the light of Horus, but the light of Ra dazzles because it is so bright, so in your eyes, and so inescapable: the searchlight, the limelight, the glare of the flashbulbs popping while you are the subject of their scrutiny, the noonday sun at its height over head in a desert land where there is no shade or shelter from the rays reaching down like hands.
Ra is the song Eye in the Sky:
I do like the analyses of the Egregores, it’s just that I think they’re not terrifying and un-human enough 🙂
I thought he went out of his way to make their cultists sound understandable, rather than to make the egregores sound human. The sales pitch, so to speak.
Like “Tzeentch: God has a plan for you!”
or “Slaanesh: God loves you, just the way you are!”
(Also, every other way.)
Have you read John Michael Greer’s The Weird of Hali? Nyarlathotep as a souped-up Thoreau. Greer has a fine nineteenth-century mind.
I was totally convinced by Susan Morrow’s The Dawning Moon of the Mind: Egypt’s gods were concepts more than gods. Horus is the circling falcon as concept. Everything else follows: cycles, the sky, falcons are cool, women’s flesh flutters like a falcon’s wings when Unis pokes his snake in their falcon’s mouth, the Moon and Sun are the eyes of Horus because they are in the sky circling, so on.
It seems to me that in spite of depression and general curmudgeonness, there’s something you like about being embodied, and I’d be interested in anything you have to say about that.
I rather like being embodied myself, and I’m not convinced that people who like the idea of uploading will do justice to embodied experience and the possibilities of making it better. I do tai chi and such, so what I want from uploading would just be what I have now, but access to the good effects of better movement.
Paradoxically, I think it’s because I live in my head a lot (and have done so since childhood). So discarding the fleshly chrysalis and uploading to Silicon Heaven isn’t going to change much for me, as my mind will be the same. And if it’s not, then that isn’t really me if so much has been altered, re-programmed, pared away, added on, etc. so again, what is the point there that it is an improvement over being an ugly bag of mostly water?
Also, the world is beautiful. That is something I have never been able to deny, even in my most depressed curmudgeonliness. Even with all the crap and human horribleness, beauty exists and is real. The universe is there for its own sake. It’s something along the lines of what Chesterton says about suicide:
The transhumanist “it’ll all be better when we’re non-human entities” is that sneer and slap at the rest of creation; yes, and when the Singularity wraps us all in the loving embrace of Fairy Godmother AI, what happens to poor old Earth and the trees and birds and beasts and lowly creeping things and rivers? All turned into computronium to better enable our state of non-physical being? Then indeed the leaves might well fly off the trees in anger and strike us in the face for our greed, selfishness and vanity.
But the suicide insults everything on earth by not stealing it. He defiles every flower by refusing to live for its sake. There is not a tiny creature in the cosmos at whom his death is not a sneer. When a man hangs himself on a tree, the leaves might fall off in anger and the birds fly away in fury: for each has received a personal affront.
I think that suicide is tragic, but mainly because of the way it impacts other people. Even those who think no one loves them usually have someone who would be affected by their loss. And even if someone is truly alone, dying still robs them of the potential for future happiness, so they are in some sense cheating themselves (though I don’t think of it as an affront so much as just a senseless loss).
It seems arrogant to believe that the birds, trees, or universe in general care about whether we’re alive or dead; it’s an assumption that all of creation is so deeply invested in our fates that every atom in the cosmos gasps in outraged horror when someone chooses to jump in front of a train.
Really, this metaphor makes the universe sound like a gossipy, self-absorbed teenager. “Can you believe that dumbass who just smeared his brains all over the wall? Now he can’t appreciate how pretty we are!” “ikr? lol what a moron.”
Does the sunset sulk when humans fail to sufficiently admire its beauty? Do the stars feel neglected when we aren’t waxing poetic about them? Doubt it. I do think the universe is beautiful and awe-inspiring, but that beauty and awe is simply my own mental experience of it.
If anything, we’re more useful to the trees dead because our bodies can be used as fertilizer. Though I guess we’re exhaling carbon dioxide for them while we’re alive, so either way we’re providing a function. Whether we’re still breathing or simply decomposing is irrelevant. At least from their perspective.
It is only to humans that humans matter.
A possibly relevant poem.
It’s equally an insult to think that we are the lords and masters of creation, that we can conquer nature, overcome death, remake ourselves into some kind of universal entity that uses the stars as fuel to ensure our continuing existence.
The world has a lot more than humans in it. The universe is a lot bigger than us. I know I argue that animals have little to no moral worth compared to humans, but neither do I think that all other living things – animal or vegetable – are just fodder for us either as literal food or metaphorical material to inspire, amuse or divert us.
It is very arrogant of a human to think that their own unhappiness – and I’m not saying suicidal people aren’t unhappy, in pain or just need to pull themselves together – renders the rest of the world around them meaningless and not worth anything. The suicidal person may have nothing to live for; that does not mean the purpose of the rest of the world is to give them something to live for. Creation exists for its own sake, not for “well I won’t kill myself because the sunset was appropriately pretty to be worth my time”.
There comes a point where all the pleading about “but things are worthwhile! think of the pain of others! think what you’ll miss!” have no effect on someone who is suicidal, and I think that is fair enough; if someone is in those straits they don’t care because they can’t care. It means nothing to them. But that is a very big step away from saying “nothing means anything and it’s all worthless”. You kill yourself and when you’re in your grave the world will keep on turning, the grass keep on growing, and the birds build their nests, all without reference to you.
To say “I want it all to stop” and by “all” include the rest of the world and all its beings in it is an insult to the rest of the world and all its beings, because if you don’t want to live for their sake (and no-one can make or force you to do so), then neither do they have no value of their own merely because the scales of your circumstances are weighted down.
It is very arrogant of a human to think that their own unhappiness – and I’m not saying suicidal people aren’t unhappy, in pain or just need to pull themselves together – renders the rest of the world around them meaningless and not worth anything.
I would agree, but I also don’t think committing suicide necessarily implies believing this, at least not for everyone. “The world no longer has meaning for me” doesn’t mean “the world no longer has meaning for anyone.” No more than saying “I don’t like ice cream and don’t want to eat it anymore” is an insult to ice cream itself or everyone who does like ice cream.
There are some suicidal people who say things like “everything sucks, it would be better if everyone just chose to die because continuing to want to live is irrational, given the horror of existence.” I would say they’re mistaken and that it is pretty arrogant for them to make a statement like that about all of reality, so if those are the specific people you’re talking about then I agree. But I also think there are those who choose to die simply because they want to escape from the pain, and it has no bearing on whether they think life is worth living for others.
The suicidal person may have nothing to live for; that does not mean the purpose of the rest of the world is to give them something to live for. Creation exists for its own sake, not for “well I won’t kill myself because the sunset was appropriately pretty to be worth my time”.
Agreed, but this perspective doesn’t seem to mesh with the metaphor about angry birds and “a suicide’s death is an insult to the tiniest creature”, etc. If creation exists for its own sake, then it’s profoundly indifferent to whether humans live or die; in some larger cosmic sense, it doesn’t really matter whether we choose life or death, it only matters to us and to the people who will miss us. An individual human’s death (whether chosen or unchosen) is the existential equivalent of a leaf falling off a tree or a candle burning out. It wouldn’t make sense to say “it’s so arrogant and selfish for a candle to burn out–it’s like it expects the rest of the world to give it a reason to keep burning!” The only difference between us and a candle is our fragile and possibly illusory sense of agency.
That doesn’t mean I don’t want to keep certain candles burning as long as possible, or that we can’t appreciate their light and warmth while they’re here.
To say “I want it all to stop” and by “all” include the rest of the world and all its beings in it is an insult
I think people who use this phrase usually intend it figuratively, rather than saying they want the entire world to disappear. Most suicidal people I’ve known don’t wish for the extinction of all beings.
This is interesting to me. I don’t know how well that actually describes the wider rationalist community, but I have totally had mini-crises about how much knowledge about the ancients we’ve lost, about how many personal stories have never been told, even a good deal of guilt about how bad I am at recording my fleeting thoughts and conversations—especially since I tend to get a lot of sentimental and nostalgic value out of looking at that material later (well actually, with my 13-year-old self, a compulsion to destroy it all instead 😀 ). This impulse to record doesn’t jive well with my feelings that privacy should be available to all, and my revulsion that people’s internet histories get dug up to smear them—and how many figures of history would be comfortable with how much modern man can learn about them? how comfortable would we be with it?—but nonetheless it tugs at me.
In jest: How soon we have acquired enough terminology to discuss all of the problems of human condition metaphorically with obscure names of Elder and Outer Gods and old Egyptian/Mesopotomian/Judeo-Christian beings to the extent that the jargon is totally impenetrable to outsiders and we look as wanna-be Mythos cultists taking a Lovecraftian LARP campaign a bit too seriously?
Another point. Reading this was a great fun, but long lists like this may not that good chances to permeate through the relevant blogospheres and like. I think Scott’s Moloch has managed to stick around because there was the evocative Ginsberg poem in the first place. Remembering for which things Ra and Sol Invictus and Hastur and Cthulhu and Azathoth are supposed stand for will be difficult.
I don’t think I’d want to use these as actual terminology in a discussion (I’m barely comfortable using Moloch in that regard), especially since you generally don’t need to refer to the abstract thought-pattern when discussing something concrete. E.g., I wouldn’t say “Environmentalism is a Moloch problem,” I’d say “Environmentalism has the problem that externalities aren’t priced into the free market.”
But as poetic depictions of our psychology, and as a way of explaining my biggest issue with the Lovecraft mythos – why are people so excited to study something that will drive them insane and end the world – I’m extremely impressed. @flockoflambs should feel proud of this even if it doesn’t become jargon.
It’s going to get even more confusing when we start invoking our other usual go-to set of metaphors in parallel. I suppose there’s already Harry Potter vs. Cthulhu fanfiction(*) out there, but ours will be more interesting.
*ETA: Not a request
“*ETA: Not a request”
Formal request here, though!
@nimim.k.m. – “Remembering for which things Ra and Sol Invictus and Hastur and Cthulhu and Azathoth are supposed stand for will be difficult.”
Well, Cthulhu is actually already in the canon terminology, due to “Cthulhu always swims left”. Also, Sol Invictus is a Libertarian Candidate for congress.
I usually try to read all the comments, but I never pay attention to the names, so I cannot recommend anyone.
I never participate in the discussions; I’m not very confident in my English skills, but I truly enjoy reading the articles and the comment section. Lots of interesting people here.
Also, I wanted to say hi to everyone. I’m from Brazil and currently live in the US. I’m an ex-Mormon and atheist. I’m curious to know if there are any Brazilians around here and followers of Stoic philosophy. Vale.
For what it’s worth, if this post is representative of your English skills, they’re fine.
Thank you. I can communicate at a basic level, but I wish I was able to convey more complex ideas in English. — Who I am kidding? I don’t have any complex ideas to share, but I try to understand some.
I remember a long time ago, when I lived in Brazil, they used to say “Esperanto will be the universal language of the future!” It’d have been nice.
If someone ever asked me to choose a universal language that would be Tamarian, but they say a purely metaphorical language is not possible.
I actually think metaphorical language is more workable than you give it credit for. (ctrl-f “Darmok” 😉 )
Oh, tudo bem. Muitas ideías “complexas” são tolo. 😀
Universal languages are certainly possible. It’s not entirely hard to create a language. The issue is making it a lingua franca, followed by a lingua cultura. Thaaaat is a massive undertaking.
Was that “Vale” meant as reference to the Quijote’s ending? I’m interested in Stoic philosophy, somewhat.
Vale is a greeting in latin, me thinks.
Vale, Landlord!
well, technically a farewell (but for all I know maybe linguists classify greetings and farewells as the same thing). Simply translating it as “goodbye” works.
Part of one of my favorite Latin phrases, typically said at the closing of plays – valete et plaudite
“Goodbye – and applaud us!”
After reading your comment I had to visit the past for a few minutes. Don Quixote was the first hardcover book I ever had; bought it from a traveling salesman. It was red with beautiful golden details. I don’t remember much of the story, unfortunately, but only that I liked Sancho Panza, the proverbs and that “Vale” was the last word.
Seneca finishes his letters to Lucillius with the word “Vale” — “Farewell”, “Wish you well”. Perhaps there is also a philosophical meaning: death. Seneca could die any day and every letter could be his last.
Have you read Meditations? I find it beautiful. I have to block the idea of a Logos, but it works for me. After becoming an atheist, I had to find some type of consolation and philosophy seemed to be a good one.
First off, when it comes to English skills, practice make perfect, so please participate.
I am neither Brazillian, nor an Atheist but I am a fan of Stoic Philosophy and the Skeptics (the old fashioned kind, not the fashionable kind). If I had to point to specific works that had a profound influence on my personal outlook Meditations and Montaigne’s Essays are near the top the list.
I used to participate in a Stoic group for a while and although most in that group were atheists, there were some deists, pantheists and Christians.
I still like certain aspects of religion and honestly, if it were my decision, I would choose to have some sort of faith.
I have never read Montaigne’ Essays. I’ll add them to my reading list. Thank you.
I love the idea of stoic groups (have you read A Man in Full?) and if I can make a stereotypical joke without being offensive, I’m amused by the thought of small talk at one.
“So, how’s it going?”
“Can’t complain.”
“Didn’t your house catch on fire?”
“Yes.”
One of my PFCs who worked in my headquarters, when asked how things were going would say, “Can’t complain. It wouldn’t do any good anyway!”
Hi! Hello! How are you, Randy? What’s your favorite color? 😉
I have not read the book, but it is on my reading list. Several people have recommended it on the account of Epictetus’s teachings.
There are Stoic groups as well as Cynic and Epicurean groups (the Stoics’ outgroup). They say pleasure is the only good; we say it’s virtue.
As a fellow non-native English speakier, this is a familiar feeling to me. I’m sure as … something I’m quite sure about … that I manage to introduce mangled idioms and ungrammatical constructs to almost every comment I write here (and then I occasionally wonder if people simply do not understand what I’m saying). But I’ve also noticed that writing in English helps with maintaining your active vocabulary (I’d like to say it improves my English, but one really doesn’t have direct feedback so it’s difficult to say).
I’d say you’re doing pretty well.
I agree with hlynkcg.
I also try to write in English; short stories that I don’t share with anyone. I think it is very helpful in improving vocabulary. That practice, along with watching all the Star Trek series (caption on), helped me greatly when I first moved here and didn’t speak any English.
“How are you, Telma?”I am operating within established parameters.
As a fellow countryman, I think your English looks good in written form. If your speech is similar to your writing you may have fewer problems than you think.
(And please, if you want to participate here don’t feel intimidated. I myself seldom comment, but it’s mainly because I don’t have much to say that has not been previously covered by the time I arrive in the thread)
Obrigada! I’ve been trying to improve my accent for some time, but I’m not seeing much improvement. Words like world are the worse. I also avoid saying beach, sheet and Immanuel Kant. They often come out wrong. 🙂
I’m from Piauí and live in Texas. Espero que tudo esteja bem por aí.
Seu inglês parece muito melhor que meu português, e eu tenho praticado mais o menos o ano passado 🙂
Mas não sabia que eram muitos Mórmons brasileiros. É uma comunidade grande?
Thank you. Você escreve português muito bem. Why were you studying Portuguese?
Yes, if I’m not mistaken, Brazil is third in number of members, only behind US and Mexico.
Naval Gazing
Why the carriers are not doomed, part 4: Submarines
The most important thing to know about modern submarines is that they are not all the same. There are two types of attack submarines (as opposed to missile submarines or other special types): diesel-electric propulsion (SS) and nuclear propulsion (SSN). SSNs are in a lot of ways the closest thing we have to capital ships today, the USN’s preferred anti-shipping platform. They are strategically and tactically mobile, fast, and generally very effective. Diesel submarines are not. They are best described as mobile minefields, very dangerous in confined or shallow waters, but only a threat to a carrier group in the open sea if the carrier happens to stumble over it by accident.
So we’ll examine the SSN threat first. These are limited to a very small number of countries. Enemyistan doesn’t have any. China has 10, but they’re not particularly good ones. The best estimates I have on their Type 93 submarines puts them on broadly the same level of acoustic performance as the early US Los Angeles-class submarines of the mid-70s. Modern US SSNs are much quieter, and we have a total of 52 in commission.
The most important principle of submarine warfare is stealth, and speed is the enemy of stealth. High speed both reduces the effectiveness of sonar and makes the submarine (or ship) noisier. The usual solution is sprint and drift, where the submarine transits at high speed, occasionally slowing to listen. This focus on stealth also means that submarines avoid using active sonar (pinging and listening for echoes) in favor of passive sonar (just listening). They still have the capability, but it’s very rarely used.
Just like every other means of attacking a carrier, an SSN needs targeting data. Practical sonar ranges are a very complicated subject, but I’d estimate that a submarine would need to be steered to within 100 nm or so to be able to detect a carrier and close on its own to the 8 nm or so that is the outer limit of practical torpedo range. Even then, it has to be careful. If the CVBG suspects a submarine threat, it will be doing what it can to make the submarine’s life difficult and short.
This starts at the highest level. During the Cold War, the biggest threat to US sea power was the Soviet submarine fleet. One of our main weapons was SOSUS, a network of very sensitive fixed sonar arrays placed in choke points around the world, to provide broad targeting data to various ASW (anti-submarine warfare) forces, which would then localize and destroy the submarines. (Yes, this is very similar to the problem of finding carriers to destroy them.) The system still exists, and has reasonable coverage in the western Pacific. A hostile submarine detected by SOSUS will probably be localized and attacked by a maritime patrol aircraft like a P-8. Alternately, some sectors may be assigned to US SSNs, which are slower but have greater staying power. Even if the US cannot manage an attack, the carrier is at least warned.
The next layer is the carrier’s own ASW power. Sometimes, submarines are assigned to work as escorts to a carrier group, although the same invisibility that protects submarines also makes it hard to coordinate them with surface forces. All US CGs and DDGs carry at least a bow sonar, and many have towed-array sonars as well. One or more of them might be assigned to do sprint-and-drift of their own, to pick up any shadowing submarines. If the submarine is detected, it will be investigated and hopefully localized by the CVBG’s ASW helicopters (which might also be on speculative patrol. hlynkacg knows more about those than I do), and then attacked by either VL-ASROC (a vertically-launched torpedo-carrying missile) or helicopter-dropped torpedoes.
The obvious next question is if a submarine can launch missiles to avoid having to get too close to a carrier group. I don’t expect this to be a particularly healthy choice, either. At best, a Chinese submarine might be able to launch 18 SSMs in a single salvo. Even with the benefits of popping up under the radar horizon, this is not enough to overwhelm AEGIS. The launch of the missiles is quite noisy, and AEGIS is set up to be cued by the sonar detection of said launch transients and begin looking in that direction. The patch of sea near the submarine is also going to be an unhealthy place to be very quickly, as every weapon available will be headed towards it to kill it before it can slip away.
ASW is probably the most mysterious area of naval warfare, and I’m less willing to put hard numbers on my guesses here than I am in most fields. However, this is another area where the threat has massively decreased since the 1980s. I believe that signal processing has improved faster than submarine quieting, and the scale of the threat has declined massively. Russia has less than 20 SSNs in service today, and China has 10. At the height of the Cold War, the Russians had over 60. At the time, the US believed it could fight and win the war against them.
But what about diesel submarines? I’ve already mentioned their lack of strategic mobility, but in littoral waters, they’re even quieter than nuclear submarines (which always make some noise due to the impossibility of switching the reactor completely off), and quite cheap. They are a very real threat in choke points, like the Strait of Hormuz. This is where most ASW research is going on today, but the results are (obviously) classified. New sonar software is improving active sonar capabilities in shallow water, and there are several projects to use unmanned underwater and surface vehicles for littoral ASW. This is a fantastically complicated area, and I don’t have enough information to make any prediction, beyond that it looks like the battle, like so many, could go either way depending on tactics and circumstances.
Naval Gazing
Index
I’m a former volunteer at the USS Iowa in Los Angeles (and am in the process of moving, which is why I stopped), and I enjoy explaining battleships so much that I’ve been doing it here for quite a while, and am gradually spreading out into other naval/defense areas. This is my index of the current posts, updated so that I don’t have to ask Scott to put up a link when the previous index gets locked down. Please don’t post a reply to this index comment so I can keep it updated as new ones get published and the new posts are easy to find.
History:
General History of Battleships, Part 1 and Part 2
The Early Ironclads
Pre-Dreadnoughts
The loss of HMS Victoria
The Battle of Jutland: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6
US Battleships in WW2
Rest-of-world Battleships in WW2
Battlecruisers
Battleships after WW2
The Destroyer that accidentally attacked a President
The South American Dreadnought Race
Dreadnoughts of the minor powers
Life aboard Iowa
The Battleships of Pearl Harbor Part 1, Part 2, Part 3
Technical:
Fire Control
History of Fire Control
Armor, Part 1 and Part 2
Propulsion
Armament Part 1 and Part 2
Turret vs barbette
Underwater protection
Secondary Armament, Part 1 and Part 2
Survivability and Damage Control Part 1
Modern Naval:
Why the carriers are not doomed Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4
AEGIS
Strike Warfare
Misc:
Battleship Bibliography
Thoughts on tour guiding
Questions I get as a tour guide
@bean
How do they determine friend or foe using SOSUS? Do they determine that using sonar profiles or do they contact allies and semi-allies to ask them if their sub is at the choke point? Or are allies and semi-allies expected to report their plans in advance?
Sonar profiles. Often, they can identify what specific vessel they’re hearing, but even if that isn’t possible, it’s usually relatively easy to figure out the class.
As Bean said, sonar profiles. Propeller noise is rather distinctive and even a reasonably basic passive sonar set will allow a competent operator to determine RPM, blade count, and possibly reduction ratio. This isn’t necessarily enough to make a positive ID but it’ll separate merchant vessels from likely combatants and potential submarines from surface traffic.
The real challenge is resolving a passive contact (noise the water) into a firm position and track.
Is there a way that an adversary could deploy noise-creating microphones in littoral waters to further disguise SS’s?
One obvious problem with trying to confuse potential enemies with misleading noises is that the subs themselves mostly use sound to detect enemies. Unless your side’s subs can identify and designate as irrelevant all the distracting noises (probably only possible if there aren’t very many of them and they are at least a little distinctive, which makes it more likely that the enemy will find a way to ignore them too), this will reduce the effectiveness of your subs.
With EM jamming, If you know the frequencies of bogus noise, or can make noise makers that have programmed breaks in the noise generation, you can work around it fairly easily. That’s how, for example, jamming aircraft work. In principle the same logic applies to sound (the math for sonar and radar is very similar, the constants are different not the formulas) but in practice I’ll bet it is harder because of the greater complexity of the ambient environment.
Littoral subhunting is mostly done with active sonar. SSs at low speed are just too quiet. That said, they can’t recharge their batteries quietly, so there are limits on their endurance in that configuration. But adding more noise is just going to result in your microphones being located and destroyed. It’s probably not worth the effort.
I don’t disagree with anything you said bean, but you didn’t really mention the two biggest problems with submarines, communication and torpedos.
Subs have always had issues with communication. Communication with submarines is a direct assault on their stealth. Modern coms make it possible to send messages to submarines fairly safely with very low frequency radios, but these are limited in bandwidth and must be widely broadcast, making them vulnerable to traffic analysis. Subs have even more trouble talking back, as they can’t broadcast without revealing their position to someone who’s listening. The rest of the navy is working on bringing together a single operational picture, basically making all of the sensors on every platform in the fleet constantly talk to one another so that all their data is shared into a single network, but submarines remain largely outside of this process. This will make it easier for future fleets to defend against them, and harder for enemy subs to get into position to attack.
Torpedoes are another limiting factor. In one sense, torpedos are an amazing weapon. because they strike underwater, their blows are extremely lethal. The fluid dynamics of underwater explosions makes them effectively much more powerful than the same amount of explosive above water and because you’re hitting the ship underwater, every blow is potentially lethal. As a result it’s difficult and expensive to protect ships against underwater explosions. That said, compared to other naval weapons, torpedoes are slow and short ranged. the main US torpedo has a range of something like 30 miles. And remember ships are always moving, unless you’re ahead of your target, effective range is even lower than that. In naval terms, that is very close.
That said, the navy is working on both problems.
Satellites help a lot with comms. You have to come to periscope depth, but you can transmit without much fear of interception, and the downlink is harder to intercept than it would be for VLF/ELF (which are also absurdly low-bandwidth.) But yes, you aren’t going to net like surface ships can.
I did mention the short effective range of torpedoes, although I didn’t dwell on it. Submarine warfare might well be worth its own post. In this one, I was mostly dealing with them from an anti-access perspective.
I don’t imagine there’s much overlap between SSC and The Toast but this post reminded me strongly of their recent viewing of Hunt For The Red October and I bet some of you’ll get a kick out of it.
Why wouldn’t there be overlap between SSC and The Toast? I was always a huge fan of The Toast.
Mallory Ortberg is very anti Ayn Rand, among other things righty SSC comment people love.
If you think Mallory Ortberg is anti Ayn Rand, you have not read enough Mallory Ortberg.
Outgroup homogeneity bias; I doubt the majority of posters even have a positive opinion of Rand, much less would be offended by someone else having a negative opinion.
FWIW I read the Toast on occasion and Hunt for Red October is easily in my top 10 favorite movies all time. I feel like it’s an absurdly underrated flick.
Speaking of underwater threats to carriers do you know anything about the recent Staple Head exercise off San Clemente? I’ve always dismissed these games as absurd SWO shit, but I’m hearing from my friends on Catalina and SCI that they actually embarked the air wing for this iteration and were even doing live fire exercises. This seems at odds with the Navy’s stated intent to get rid of NMMP by 2018. Has something changed?
Something seems to have changed. It was definitely interesting, particularly the introduction of live-fire training, which indicates that there’s been a serious change in USN thinking WRT 3MS. Maybe they’ve found some improvement in Russian or Chinese counter-countermeasures. I also didn’t see any reports of beachings, which I think indicates that they’ve turned down the emphasis on non-lethal countermeasures, although it’s just possible those have gotten more specific. It looks like the torpedoes worked pretty well, although the range on those is pretty short for surface launch. They’ll probably have to update missile fusing before those will be effective.
Not sure how this is going to tie in to the retirement of the NMMP. They may just set up a parallel program for the bits they need to keep. Also, the reports I’ve seen say that there was something called the Mk 221, which apparently worked really well. I’ll keep an eye out for more reports on that.
Do you think the controversy (and media attention) surrounding the earlier exercises lead the Navy to embrace more active countermeasures? I understand the logic but that’s some deep dark irony if it’s the case.
I’m assuming the Torps were Mk 46s (unless they have a specialized variant of the storied anti-torpedo-torpedo) bat any word on what sort of missiles they were using? Hellfires would explain the air wing’s involvement (unless the Navy’s developed a seaborne-mount for it in the last 5 years*), but Harpoons have the benefit of nominative determinism.
*I don’t know why they haven’t already done so seeing as how Boeing makes a land-based launcher that mates to the Striker LAV. I’m imagining some surface warfare procurement officer somewhere reading the whitepaper and rejecting it for being entirely too practical and not “transformative” enough.
I wouldn’t be surprised. Do I detect the Hand of Mattis at work here?
I’d assume Mk 46 too. It’s available and fast enough (I think) to do the job. I’d honestly be worried about the anti-torpedo-torpedo having a big enough warhead.
I thought that the LCS was getting Hellfires. But I’d have to check and see if any of them were working during the exercise. Also, I suspect that surface-launched missiles are not a good option here. The controllers would presumably keep them totally submerged near the target, and they aren’t on the surface that long.
But Harpoon would be an excellent case of nominative determinism. Can a helicopter carry them, or are they going to have to break out the Hornets for that?
I seem to recall something about “3MC” for Marine Mammal Mitigation Concepts; did some idiot turn that into a Program or a System? Too many acronyms to keep track of, and they keep changing them just to weed out the unhip (see also C3I->C4ISTAR, LGB->LGBTTQQIAAP).
If this has gone to testing hardkill weapons, that’s probably unwarranted by any actual threat, so yeah “absurd SWO shit”. And I’m up for any excuse for a Harpoon live-fire exercise, but I can’t see any basis but, as bean says, nominative determinism.
As a concept, sure – the USN isn’t going to use marine mammals for anything but minehunting and counterdiver operations for both practical and ethical reasons, but e.g. the USSR wasn’t big on either practicality or ethics when they turned man’s best friend and oldest partner into a kamikaze tank-hunter. It’s always better to have to have a file folder with the plans for “what to do if enemyistan actually does this damn fool thing” rather than making it up on the fly, so long as no actual marine mammals are harmed in making that file folder.
But, concerns with adverse PR aside, this seems like a job for softer countermeasures. There’s been a bit of publicity and research about how active sonar apparently causes pain and disorientation in whales, etc; possibly the Navy has been looking into this as a deliberate rather than incidental effect? Me, I’d suggest just dropping active sonobouys set to mimic whale mating calls or whatever, let them frolic somewhere safe while we get on with business.
And, sure, do the math on how you’d go about targeting a whale with a Mark 46 if you had to, but how would you even test that realistically?
That was my understanding.
Simple enough. Just fit it with a block of an appropriate-density material instead of a warhead, and maybe some system (airbag? water brake?) to keep it from hurting the target.
That seems like it could be countered with what is essentially high-tech hearing protection for the whales.
Pretty sure the first actual airbag didn’t work properly the first time it was activated, leading to a severely traumatized crash-test dummy. That’s part of what you’d be testing, and preferably without ramming a whale with 500 lbs of metal doing 40+ knots.
Ah, so Enemyistan is going to be sending whales with earmuffs to reconnoiter and maybe attack our aircraft carriers? Seems that would neutralize the threat right there – the only point of using marine mammals in the first place, ours or hypothetically theirs, is that their sonar has a few million years of evolutionary optimization behind it. Anyone who thinks they know how to filter that for superior effect, might as well design their own system from scratch and leave the poor whales out of it.
What were the Staple Head exercises? Searching is just giving me information on first aid for
moronspeople with staples in their head.
Interesting. That may have been intentional on the part of whoever picked the name, or they may have just been lucky to get Staple Hand on the DoD Random Name table.
Staple Head is an exercise to test Marine Mammal Mitigation Systems. There have been persistent rumors that the Russians and maybe the Chinese are experimenting with weaponized marine mammals, mostly whales. It’s probably just the SWOs inventing threats, but you never know.
I have a religious question.
What’s the deal with the implausibly-long lifespans in the old testament?
I feel like there’s usually some sort of scientific or at least rhetorical justification for most of the weird stuff we find in the Bible. “Explanations” for the flood, for the parting of the red sea, etc. Our host here recently contributed a theory that the story of Joseph was based on a certain Egyptian pharaoh.
But I’ve never heard this addressed. Are we really supposed to believe people used to live several hundred years, then stopped? Why did they live so long? And why don’t they anymore? Is this based on anything at all, or is it sheer fabrication designed to make your religion seem cool by claiming its holy men can live a really long time (conveniently stopping this claim once people started keeping historical records). Are there sects of orthodox judaism or fundamentalist christianity who take this literally and actually believe these people lived that long?
The “standard” explanation I’m familiar with is that God began decreasing human lifespan after the flood. See Genesis 11:10-32, where the lifespans of sires in successive generations are 600, 438, 433, 464, 239, 239, 230, 148, and 205. This is nothing compared to your Adams and Methuselahs, and certainly trending downward.
As for whether or not there are people who believe these lifespans are factually true—of course! You may know that the Jewish calendar is now in the year 5777; what you may not know is that this is time measured since creation. How do we know when creation was? The biblical genealogy enables us to trace how much time elapsed between Adam and Moses, and we know when Moses was born because *mumbles*.
Edit to add: I’m rather disappointed that I will probably *not* live for 200+ years, since there is a rabinically imposed deadline for the Messiah in the year 6000 and I’d like to see how they deal with that when it comes up.
LOL that will be weird. I mean a Messiah is supposed to exist but he does not show up on time.
I think Rabbinical authorities will twist everything uncomfortable to fit reality in a way similar to how they dealt with the destruction of the Second Temple.
Did the word for lunar month get mixed up with the word for solar year at some point? If those lifespans are in months they’re at least vaguely plausible…
Except, like I said below, that leads to people begetting children at age 5-10.
There is a claim out there that the decline in lifespan follows an exponential decay (here or here). Anybody have the chops to determine if that is true and/or significant? (Where’s biblicalsausage when you need him?)
May I ask whether you are religious or secular?
Perhaps, like Tertullian, they believe because it is absurd. 😛
At least such beliefs are relatively harmless. I would be more worried about the more harmful beliefs though.
For example beliefs that prayers can be used to replace medicine can be deadly.
I was just making a silly joke based on the title thread: Credo quia absurdum is a paraphrase of Tertullian and means “I believe because it is absurd.” I take every excuse to use that classics degree I can find. 🙂
Yes, there are sects or subcultures of Christianity that believe this literally happened. Do they “actually believe”? One could question that in the “age of the wireless”, but I think some of them do. It’s not a particularly crazy belief if you believe in God. The Flood is brought to bear on this. It appears that lifespans became shorter after the Flood. So creationists tend to say that the Earth was physically more hospitable before the Flood. There was a lot of moisture in the atmosphere which formed a “canopy” which kept out cosmic rays. Then, the canopy fell out of the sky and flooded the Earth.
Looking at it from a rhetorical perspective… suppose the OT was mostly written sometime after going into captivity, as a form of ethnic memory to keep the Jewish people going (I think that’s about the time when secular scholars think most of the OT was written). I don’t know that the OT taken as a whole is 100% about ethnic self-aggrandizement. There’s a kind of tragic strain throughout. You could see this even in the long lifespans. They went away after the Flood. (It took some time, it seems. Maybe the cosmic rays built up a mutation load over time?) You could look at the time between the Fall and the Flood as an experiment, God seeing if humanity could work out, even given the possibility of sin revealed by the Fall. The Flood was a moment where God realized, no, it wasn’t working out. One thing that helps when you have a lot of sinful people is to limit their power (Tower of Babel, or even maybe this is a way to approach AI risk?), and long lifespans could certainly help people be powerful. So the pre-Flood amazing lifespans might easily have been looked on with wistfulness, like “what kind of people could we be if only we weren’t sinful?”
Would this rhetorical device help the Jewish people keep going? Yes, I think so, by grounding them in a different way of looking at the world than the wonderfully naive point of view of their hero-worshiping (self-aggrandizing?) neighbors. (I say this having read the Epic of Gilgamesh, which I could take as a representative of Babylonian culture. I found it very beautiful, yet, still naive or childlike (or childish?) from a post-Jewish (modern?) perspective.) This would distinguish them from their neighbors and keep them from assimilating.
A people group needs both identity (don’t assimilate) and encouragement (keep living). People in a tragic circumstance (such as captivity / loss of nationhood) would want both Jeremiah’s “Behold, I am the LORD, the God of all flesh. Is anything too hard for me?” (32:27) and the recognition of the tragic element in life (through the God who seems to make mistakes, as in 1 Sam. 15 or the Flood account, or through the weird inevitability of sin, as in the Garden of Eden). People could gain strength from something like “Things are messed up. We messed up. Somehow God will rescue us someday”.
I agree that a people groups needs identity even when non-assimilation is bad for their members. This is another reason why we need to be wary of having too many identities related to ancestry.
Groups sometimes need woo to exist. It is up to us to reject woo for the sake of our own interests.
As a cosmic ray physicist, aaaaaaaaargh
Be fair. We are talking about enough “moisture” to flood the earth almost to the summit of Mt. Ararat, so roughly 500,000 g/cm^2 of shielding. That seems more than adequate to stop even the most energetic cosmic rays with ~100% attenuation.
Don’t ask me what held it up until God was ready to unleash a flood-smiting, or how it is that any sunlight ever made it through to illuminate the pre-Noachian landscape, or where it all went afterwards.
My new line of apologetics says that people looked like anglerfish until the Flood.
Wouldn’t the releasing of all that moisture involved a massive thermal event of some sort? I seem to recall seeing some calculations that were scary.
Might as well just invoke “and then god created cosmic rays … because mysterious reasons”
Or how about “The cosmic rays made it through, but there was really good anti-mutation medicine — until the Flood wrecked civilization with all the medical establishment”?
One explanation I’ve read is that the figures are based on Babylonian base 60 mathematics, so the long lifespans, when translated into base 10, actually work out to reasonable numbers.
I have no idea if this is indeed so 🙂 If you take Methuselah lived for 969 “years” as “months”, then you get Methuselah living to the age of 969/12 = 80 years, a much more plausible figure. You can do a lot of shuffling around like that to reconcile what is written with what we would expect in reality.
It probably has to do with number symbolism and eras or epochs; many accounts of this type have important kings/heroes/demi-gods living for immense periods of time (e.g. Rama is said to have reigned for 11,000 years. Take into account that Rama was a king in the line of the Solar dynasty, turn that into days and divide by 365 days in a solar year, and you get a more realistic 30 years reign).
And of course, the vast ages of the patriarchs tie in with the general cultural notions of Golden Ages when people lived in harmony with nature and the gods and right conduct, and so lived long healthy lives and died peacefully, but each succeeding epoch is more and more degenerate, until you get to our current Iron Age where there is war, sin, evil, sickness, and death and people die at the age of seventy.
I’m a big fan of this as a plausible explanation!
Why doesn’t this imply that Moses died at age 10?
Moses having accomplished everything in his life in 10 years is STILL more credible than Methuselah living to be 900 or whatever.
If you believe in the Bible then living to 900 isn’t anymore fantastic than bringing the dead back to life.
Bringing back the dead was fantastic enough to be remarkably unique, an indicator of the messiah returned to earth.
Long life wasn’t remarkable or remarked upon in that way. No laments from Methuselah about having outlived everyone he has ever know, etc.
AFAIK. Not a biblical scholar.
@HeelBearCub: resurrection is not all that unique: in the old Testament both Elijah and his successor Elisha succeed in raising the dead (Elijah once, Elisha twice, though the second one was posthumous).
But it was approaching unique; IIRC you’ve cited the only three instances of raising the dead anywhere in the Old Testament. Meanwhile, everyone in Noah’s lineage (except Enoch, who never died) is quoted as living >600 years.
You don’t even have to go as far afield as India for examples of this phenomenon: the Sumerian king lists start off giving wild figures like 29,000 years for a single reign, whilst by the time of the most recent dynasty the regnal lengths are all realistic.
Unfortunately, that means that when Methuselah was born, his father Enoch was only 65 -> 5 1/2 years old. Doesn’t work.
You see, back in the time before the flood the atmosphere was very densely filled with testosterone, to the extent that men went through puberty at only age 2-3, and it was not uncommon for a man to take his first wife at age 4. When the celestial waters fell down to Earth and caused the flood, they washed away the testosterone, and men gradually delayed puberty to the ages we are now familiar with.
The literalist Christians I know certainly take the long-lived people a something close to face-value. I’m sure orthodox Jewish readers of the Torah do the same.
However, I think that the standard reading is that these long-lived people had a special covenant with God: “Being in a covenant with God is righteous and desirable; God grants you blessings, like old age, and along with it, wisdom. These super, super old people are therefore super, super wise, wiser even than the wise men of today. Also, notice that God doesn’t bless righteous people with that many years any more. We people sin more and are more faithless than those holy men of old.”
It’s all part of that overarching Old Testament message that covenant with the One God has attending benefits and blessing. The faithful will prosper, the wicked will perish.
Some explanations I’ve heard: Before the flood there was…
… a massive canopy of water vapour surrounding the earth that filtered out harmful solar and cosmic radiation.
… more oxygen.
… higher atmospheric pressure which provided the health benefits of a hyperbaric chamber.
Besides the explanations involving the earth being somehow different, I’ve also seen suggestions that the decrease in lifespan may have had to do with mutations building up in the genome. I’m aware that the magnitude of the drop is stretching biological plausibility, possibly to the breaking point.
Considering progeria exists in the modern day – a genetic disorder that pops up through de novo mutation, causing all the normal symptoms of old age in childhood, leading to death around age 13 – why is a drop from ~900 to ~90 years old biologically impossible?
Possible idea fora new life extension startup? Someone call Peter Thiel!
AFAIK, we understand the function of different genes so poorly that the startup would be looking for a needle amid random shards of iron. There’s a lot more basic research that’d be needed first.
There is strong natural selection against progeria. If human lifespans of ~900 existed in the past, how did we get to ~90 years?
Mutations in an eight-person founder population after the Great Deluge?
Before the flood “the waters” were separated into two sections. Under the ground and above the sky. This meant the air pressure was much higher meaning humans breathed in more oxygen and breathing in more oxygen is super healthy and makes you live longer. Also, there was no rain. Moisture just appeared on the ground like you might see on top of mountains in the early morning. To make the flood, all the sky water dropped to the ground, decreasing the air pressure and oxygen levels thus making people live shorter lives.
At least that’s what I’ve heard.
Numbers are usually very important in the Bible. Each number might have a special symbolic meaning. Look out for 7s, 10s, 12s, probably some others I’m forgetting, and their multiples. Also remember that in Biblical Hebrew, numbers are written with alphabet characters (alef = 1, etc.), introducing the possibility to make numbers that are also words. (This was explained a little in a cool scene in the movie Pi: [link])
I’ve heard a theory that nobody in the Bible lives to 1000 because that would symbolically be the same as becoming a god, or godlike. But people in the Bible have approached that age, as they were for whatever reason selected to be near to God.
Because the Bible comes from a long oral tradition that got written down at some point and then grew a lot of commentary-barnacles which then affected further translations, you see symbolic and literal ideas mixed together very densely.
PS. I did not mean my answer to imply that I necessarily disbelieve that the lifespans are factual. To put it colorfully, I have partitioned my brain like a hard drive, and the partitioned section accommodates things like the possibility that those ages are factual.
I mention it because I have found making this kind of a partition is helpful when reading the bible or partaking in religion, activities which I consider deeply rewarding and centering. One part of me nonchalantly believes in things another part of me cannot, and the two parts live peacefully and respectfully apart. Each part may wander close to the fence sometimes, but does not dwell on what’s on the other side.
Setting aside whether partitioning like that is a good idea, I don’t think you need to in this case. God, as described in the Bible, is quite capable of numbering people’s years to meet appropriately-symbolic lifespans. And since He named the first man “Dust” and punned “to dust you are, and to dust you will return…” it seems like something He might do.
Well, let me address it: I was using colorful language, as I said. A more accurate term would be “compartmentalizing” and I do that a lot, extremely well. Almost to the point where it’s a problem because it makes it hard for people to relate to me (although I relate to them just fine).
I’m not sure I understand your point about not needing to compartmentalize.
There are definitely conservative Christians (“fundamentalist” has a specific meaning, and they are not all fundamentalist) who believe that the long lifespans are factual.
The next level–still strongly Biblicist, but a bit less literal in their interpretation–says that “Joe lived for 500 years, and then Jim was born” is best interpreted as “the people who called themselves children of Joe were a distinct group for 500 years, then a subset started calling themselves children of Jim”.
Paleo diet?
To answer your last question first; there are Jews and Christians who believe this to be true.
While I cannot speak for the Jewish mindset, I can give a little insight into the Christian mindset that makes this believable. First off, they take the Bible as literal truth. The phrase “The Bible says it, I believe it, that settles it” would describe the mindset pretty well. While this seems odd to the post-modern mindset it is rational when you start with the Christian God. He is out there, perfect, and He communicates with us. This means that there is absolute truth in the universe and we can and do know it.
Thus you begin with the axiom that these people lived this long and you use other pieces of knowledge to explain this. Other people in this thread have done a good job of outlining the possible explanations. That said, I think they have not stated one of the underlying assumptions. God originally created Adam perfect. When Adam sinned (The Fall) the world was no longer perfect. One of the ways this lack of perfection is the reduced lifespan.
To forward one theory, when Adam fell, defects started accumulating into our DNA, this didn’t catch up with us pre-flood because there is a lot of DNA. When the flood happened there was a population bottleneck since it was Noah, his three sons, and the 4 wives. This means that all men have Noah’s Y chromosome and we have any defects he had. If you combine this with the possibility of a less habitable Earth it is easy to believe that people lived 10x as long.
Hope the lengthy explanation helps.
Based on my memory of reading Asimov’s Guide to the Bible, my understanding is that those long-lived individuals were actually just eponyms for tribes that predate the more well-known twelve.
My recollection of Asimov’s Guide is that he tended to favor overly clever, overly rational explanations that underestimated the degree to which stories based on historical events tend to be different from the actual events. A lot of things he felt the need to find explanations for were probably pure inventions (or at least far more different from what made it into the eventual story than his explanation assumed). I’m not saying this particular explanation is definitely wrong, but I don’t think you should treat it as the one definitely correct explanation just because Asimov mentioned this theory.
Quillette has a very interesting article arguing that it would be possible for “neurodiverse” people to challenge university speech codes on the basis that their conditions make them unable to understand them: http://quillette.com/2017/08/07/mental-health-disabilities-legal-superpowers/. Do any folks with legal knowledge here have thoughts about how feasible this idea is?
I’m really interested. 🙂
I sent a copy of this article to a friend of mine who is on a committee at my college that’s developing a new speech code. He said he has sent it to everyone else on the committee. Even if this turns out to be a poor legal strategy, it might have some influence over people who really do care about neurodiversity and understand that telling an autistic professor or student to act respectfully doesn’t provide him with much meaningful guidance.
I’m interested – you actually know someone who’s helping develop a university speech code? What perspective is he coming at it from, and what are his (and the university’s) main concerns?
Yes, he is a professor at Smith College, as am I, and Smith currently has a committee developing a revised speech code. The college wants free speech + best efforts at respect. The committee believes that at other colleges offensive speech directed to minorities has make it harder for minorities to learn. (This is all second hand information that I might be misremembering.)
That sounds like an impossible task. Good luck with them trying to guarantee that people will feel respected when people’s feelings can explode over comparatively trivial offenses. Yes, “best efforts” can cover a lot of gaps here, but you’ll probably end up drawing lines which students will perceive as arbitrary – plus anything near “respect” will be almost certainly infringing on free speech.
I hope he at least appreciates the dichotomies here?
@James Miller
You might then want to point him to Heterodox Academy and argue that conservatives are also a minority, who frequently face hostility which may impact their ability to learn.
So you might want to ask whether they want an ideological bubble where a (perceived) majority set the Overton window and then people may not speak out against this?
Ultimately, it is an inherent part of tribalism/politics that people with different beliefs feel disrespected by others, so if respect and fairness are both goals, then the only fair solution is to ‘just’ create very repressive place where no political statements of any kind are allowed.
Off the cuff, I think it has a decent shot of producing individual exemptions. The idea that it cascades into the codes themselves falling for everyone seems far less plausible.
On the other hand, might even those individual exemptions cause the college’s case to fail the next time they get sued for infringing on free speech?
And at least, as the author says, it’d cause them a lot of flurry, make the contradictions in their position more apparent, and cause intra-Left squabbling.
In the case of private universities there’s no case to be made that they are infringing free speech. The first amendment only applies to the government and certainly closely coordinating entities (state action doctrine).
In the case of public universities, FIRE’s website linked above only shows cases that have struck down public university speech codes. Unless they are omitting losses it doesn’t seem like any extra help is needed. In any event I’m not sure how individual exemptions would help make a first amendment argument.
I don’t hate the left. On the contrary.
Well, yes, there can claims against a private college. It can’t be based on the First Amendment, but it can be based on the college’s own claims and advertisements.
Also, ADA does apply to private schools, so that’s important.
The ADA makes it more likely, since private schools are also bound to that law. If an Ivy school or two, or an Oberlin-like uni, gets struck with something like this, it would force a confrontation.
Makes what more likely? How do you get from individual exemptions to let’s just scrap the whole policy?
In a normal situation, the exemptions could work in keeping the peace. However, speech codes are one of the areas where we’re seeing a lot of Red Tribe/Blue Tribe nonsense happening. There is also a non-insignificant number of trolls who could qualify for an exemption (namely AS types). They could possibly wreck the whole thing just by being themselves and then using the full extent of the law to protect themselves. Many SJ types would feel revolted by the fact the law protects these “minorities” and not them, and will do anything to shut down the exemptions. The administration, stuck between a rock (a riotous student body) and a hard place (the law protecting certain indviduals), would likely scrap the whole thing all together than risk further confrontation.
It seems rather far-fetched to me. But I suppose it is possible. Not a legal question by the time you get to that part anyway.
Will sex bots harm rationalists even more?
One ugly fact about the world is that the more advanced technologies are the less reliant the world is on those who made these amazing technologies possible. More technologies lead to less demand for STEM people.
When sex bots are sold to the public it is likely that hardcore rationalists and STEM people are going to flock to the idea en masse while traditional Red Tribers and even Blue Tribers are less likely to support this idea. Eventually groups with ossified memes increase in number while rationalists are in danger of becoming the new Shakers. We may actually evolve into robots or become extinct while irrational people (e.g. the Blue Tribe and the Red Tribe) perpetuate their woo and reproduce.
More technologies leading to less demand for STEM people only applies when the technologies require no further specialist knowledge or maintenance. This is super-rare.
I don’t think it’s going to be a problem, myself. The paradigms of porn, cheap progesterone, and free love mean that for quite a while now, people who wanted to enjoy sexual pleasure without any meaningful possibility of conception.
Plus, we have sex bots now, they’re just really, really bad at faking humanity. By the time we’ve gotten good enough at consumer-grade electronic person-fooling to put out affordable sex bots, the economy is going to look drastically different anyways.
I agree with your first statement. I think the first part of my argument is mainly about
two issues, a post-singularity world and the fact that autism is selected against in the modern society. If most tasks can be performed by AI we only need a few who can control AIs and most people will be jobless. If AI controls everything we will no longer have any work nor do we have any leverage over non-STEM people any more. I think the same idea explains why autism is unpopular. In the past autists could be nice hunter-gatherers and farmers. Due to the ability of autists to provide food some of them managed to reproduce despite the fact that they were sexually unattractive. However the welfare state and actually high living standards in general have taken our leverage away.
When robots including sex bots are popular it will make no sense to have a partner any more. Hell I’m asexual and aromantic. However if I really want to see what dating feels like I might just buy a robot girl to talk to. I personally believe that AI will eventually be able to imitate all human behaviors and as a result make most connections with other humans redundant for autists. Robot girls do not require presents, can be shut down when unneeded and won’t divorce you.
What I believe is that sex bots will lead to most people without too much interest in human relationships to go extinct and Grey Tribe members will be overrepresented in that group.
@HFARationalist – “When robots including sex bots are popular it will make no sense to have a partner any more.”
When robots are that good, relative to the general population’s expectations, they will *be* partners.
Hell, they’ll probably be people. I mean, our understanding was that our own cognitive selection conditions weren’t to outcompete other animals with our massive brains, but runaway selection with other hominids. Presumably, having to learn to model how people see other people as people in the face of other people trying to counter-model the sexbots will put similar pressure on them.
…Wait. OMG sexbots are going to trigger the AI hard takeoff, guys.
Something is going to get hard, that’s for sure.
Presumably, having to learn to model how people see other people as people in the face of other people trying to counter-model the sexbots will put similar pressure on them
From the one article on sexbot manufacture I read, it sounds more like they’re going for the Stepford Wives angle, with a lot of heavy self-delusion on the part of the guys making these machines. The only modelling going on will be finding sixteen different ways to say “Oh Joe, you’re so wonderful!”:
All of us rationalists understand the dangers of superstimula, and (hopefully) accept that we are not personally immune. In contrast, lots of non-rationalists won’t think about the dangers.
Yes. However what’s the purpose of sex with humans or romance if a robot can handle all such needs at a much cheaper price? Those who still desire human reproduction will likely be collectivists and irrational woo-believers.
Sexbots could make marriage more attractive to rationalists if they solve the practical problems of open-marriage.
Why? What’s the purpose of marriages at all if a robot spouse is much better than a human one? If one wants some novelty why not download another package so that the personality of the robot spouse changes? If one wants polyamory they should just buy more than one robot.
>What’s the purpose of marriages at all if a robot spouse is much better than a human one?
If better at everything then there is none. If just better at sex then parenting and companionship, and taking advantage of the fact that two people living in one household spend less than two people living in separate equivalent (space per person) households.
Okay, but how many rationalists actually take unusual measures to avoid superstimula? Yes, we avoid things that’re low-status in our peer group (e.g. heroin), but are there other common examples?
Understanding the danger of superstimula might mean a few more rationalists will avoid sexbots, but I don’t think this’ll be enough to counteract the other factors HFA mentioned.
(Plus, I think the concept of a superstimulus has already penetrated into general culture: “It’s like heroin.”)
>but how many rationalists actually take unusual measures to avoid superstimula?
I really want to go “No true Scotsman” and say all of them. (Well, at least if the word “unusual” wasn’t there.)
My superstimula weaknesses are sugar and video games, and I put a lot of effort into reducing the harm they do to my health and productivity.
My superstimula weakness is SSC comment sections. Send help!
FacelessCraven,
My rationalist son once asked to be permanently banned from a Minecraft forum because he thought he was wasting his time there. You could try the same here, but I hope you do not.
@FacelessCraven, you could try LeechBlock, or perhaps .hosts.
@HFARationalist – “When sex bots are sold to the public it is likely that hardcore rationalists and STEM people are going to flock to the idea en masse while traditional Red Tribers and even Blue Tribers are less likely to support this idea.”
Disapproval will not hinder sufficiently-good sexbots. It will, at the most, inspire them to follow a design philosophy cribbed from Transformers.
I agree. Eventually the secular Blues will be devoured as well leaving the devoted and other traditionalists the only people who still have human sex and breed.
Sexbots are not going to be limited to one sub group of people. What you might see is the old 80-20 rule. 20% of high status men can get sex when they want while the 80% increasingly rely on their sexbot.
Why would men prefer real women to sexbots if sexbots are much better at sex but also housework as well? Furthermore the same will apply to women who will get sexy robot guys who will basically meet all her needs and keep her happy.
Imagine a robot wife that can not only be your actual lover but also help you get information from the internet. Who will want a human spouse if a robot can be much better?
Well for one thing, sexbots aren’t going to be able to replicate a person’s personality for a long time so sexbots would be just a step up from porn for a while. And then there is also the social status aspect. You can’t bring a sexbot to meet your parents.
Wait, a sexbot that can do housework? Can we cut the price and leave the sex part out? A houseworkbot would _definitely_ improve my life, even if it looked more like Danny Devito or Johnny Five than Scarlet Johannsen.
And vice versa.
A cleaning service will already do your housework for less than the cost of a sexbot.
You say “evolve into robots” like it would be a bad thing. It seems a bit weird in context so I might be misreading you, but… Replacing my frail meat-sack with a perfect immortal machine is a good end; I don’t want to live forever through my descendants, I want to live forever through not dying. If I can’t, après moi le déluge.
You mean things like vibrators or flesh lights?
|hardcore rationalists| << |STEM people|
Anyway, don't "rationalists"/atheists/etc. already have below-replacement fertility?
What actual purpose do sexbots serve? I can think of two possibilities
1) Substitute for pair bonding. Maybe I’m atypical, but it seems like it’ll be a long time before we can make one that can pass as another human. I guess deluding oneself to think it’s a person is an option (think Lars and the Real Girl), but that doesn’t seem very appealing to rationalists.
2) Sexual gratification. This seems inordinately complicated given the technology that already exists for this. For starters, although I am assured by religious authority that God specifically did not give us two hands for this reason, they do exist anyways.
Am I missing something? I mean, clearly I am, as there does appear to be a demand for sexbots, but I’m not seeing what it is.
sexual gratification + companionship
the whole is greater than the sum of the parts
rationalists should be more equipped than most to say “this is suboptimal, but I still prefer it to loneliness” rather than “eww sexbot thats for creepy nerds and losers”
A lot of the response to the Google diversity memo has focused on saying that the relevant difference between men and women for the ratio of male and female engineers is level of interest, and either downplaying any difference in levels of ability or saying there isn’t any. Tactically, this might be for sound politic reasons, but is it true? I thought there were differences between men and women in IQ tests on the particular sections (men doing better at maths and spatial stuff, women doing better at verbal things). Wouldn’t this be part of the reason for the difference?
I guess I’m also slightly puzzled by the attempt at separating out ability and interest as if it’s even possible to talk about them separately. They seem, to a first approximation, pretty much synonymous to me. Aren’t you interested in what you’re good at, and vice versa?
Maybe I haven’t been paying attention.
(This post doesn’t seem to say anything about being the non-culture war open thread, but if it is, I apologise.)
I suspect there are indeed fewer higher-coding-ability women than men, but as you say, it’s hard to separate interest and ability; there’s no programming aptitude test taken by a large part of the population, for instance. I also suspect the “interest” signal swamps the “ability” signal, as the top companies seem to have roughly the same composition of men and women as the industry as a whole, and I never noticed the women being any less (or more) capable than the men.
Really? Are girls really “better” at playing with dolls, and boys “better” at playing with cars? I’m sure there is a correlation to some extent, it’s usually more fun to do things if you feel some success, but it doesn’t seem at all strange to me to separate interest from ability. And when it comes to most jobs, differences are probably mostly due to differences in interest. It’s not that men couldn’t nurse as well as women, or women taxidrive as well as men – it’s just that they don’t care to.
Not better at playing with dolls, but I think better at the things that playing with dolls is practice for: personal, social, emotional interaction. No?
This is probably true. So perhaps one’s alternatives come into play, too. So a slightly more complicated model might be that your interest in X is how good you are at X, relative to how good you are at other things, and maybe some factor for how important you think X is.
You evil sexist, you – prepare to lose your job!
But seriously – although there may be gender difference in skills on average, there is enough variance that there is a substantial overlap between the sexes. Meaning that of the half of the population that has the most talent for veterinary science, the proportion of each gender is likely more equal than the current 90:10 distribution in favor of women.
Also, it seems that the more equal a society becomes, the more segregated the labor force becomes. Increased freedom to choose means people choose based on gender. So perhaps it’s neither ability nor interest, but rather a desire to express a gender identity? I think this has been suggested here before – and might explain the massive shifts in gender balance we have seen in many fields (vets, psychology, medicine).
(Related: I seem to remember a story about a construction accident, where several Native American workers died. The construction company worried this might scare off workers, but to the contrary, the accident proved this was dangerous, and therefore manly work, and the work became more attractive, not less.)
Why would you invoke gender identity here? Choosing your field of work in order to express a gender identity seems more restrictive (less equal, less free) to me, than simply choosing according to your interests.
By choosing according to your interests you can still choose in order to express a gender identity, because you can be interested in expressing your gender identity.
But depending on what you mean by “expressing a gender identity”, this might be in confict with your interests.
Not necessarily true at the tails of the distribution, which is what matters in societies with high professional specialization. For Gaussian distributions, even a small difference in the means and/or variances of subpopulations can result in almost no overlap a few stds from the population mean.
@blame
Most humans are conformist, so the dichotomy that you assume exists between (gender) identity and interest is probably false. People’s identity makes them have interests and people’s interests make them identify with a certain identity (also see non-binary identities and the like).
I second vV_Vv: while I agree that most measured differences between the sexes are going to be small on average after you remove environmental effects, even small differences in the averages of two normal curves cause drastic differences in the tails of the distribution. And a place like Google is not working with the average guys or girls, they are working at least with the top 5%, where we expect the differences will be much more pronouced.
(Ketil’s comment about the desire to express a gender identity looks relevant, too)
@moscanarius
If distribution tails were relevant, you would expect to see very different gender balances at Google and the least prestigious software companies, or at MIT and a community college. As far as I know, that isn’t the case.
@rlms
I would, if I could be sure that Google hiring or MIT gatekeepers used ability as the sole criterium for admission, which is not the case. They also do care about trying to keep a more balanced distribution of people, for many reasons – and they being Google, MIT, Harvard and the like, I am sure they have no trouble attracting many more of the underrepresented groups if they want than your average small technology company.
@moscanarius
It seems unlikely that the extra forces increasing balance at elite organisations exactly cancel out the forces from distribution tails that decreasing it, unless both forces are very small. But even if that is the case, the question of why there is a similar imbalance at less prestigious organisations remains.
@rlms
I may be misunderstanding you, but I find it very plausible if elite organizations are aiming at staying close to the average imbalance of their fields, so that they may maximize the talents in their body while avoiding looking like a boys’ club. It may not be a coincidence that these forces cancel out exactly as they do (if they do, I’m speculating), though I am sure that if true you would never see they admiting this to us commoners.
@moscanarius
I don’t find it that plausible. Looking at the stats for the elite institution I am most familiar with (page 13 here), the gender balance of applicants is very similar to that of those who actually get in. Also, if there was a nefarious balancing plot going on, you would expect it to be reflected in grades differences at universities (similar to the grade differences between racial demographics caused by affirmative action) and in gossip about how female programmers are noticeably worse in companies.
So, couldn’t this be by design? The organizations just loosen the admission/hiring standards for women until they get about the same fraction as the applicants, which enables them to defend againsts accusations of “sexism”.
Like this?
The Daily Caller (and the KotakuInAction poster they cribbed from) got that wrong; there has been at least one female finalist, Natalia Bondarenko, in the Code Jam, and she made it at least twice. Possibly also Zejun Wu.
On interests vs capabilities–I would expect by adulthood, the two are well-aligned–but so far as I can see, (some) interests come long before capabilities.
My wife and I have two daughters-one is around ten, one is about two-and-a-half. The younger one LOVES playing with her baby dolls. They get put to bed, get nursed, need their diapers changed, want veggie straws (which she loves), and so forth. I would say she spends two or three hours playing with them in an average day. The older one never did this–and it’s not that she wasn’t around babies, or doesn’t care for people, or anything–she just never did.
Not necessarily. I am rather talented in drawing but totally lack interest for it. On the other hand I am interested in snowboarding although I am really bad at it.
Interesting examples. After my top-level post, I was trying to imagine someone being great at something and having no interest whatsoever, and it seemed unlikely—even hard to envision—to me. So it’s interesting to see some real-life counterexamples.
There are also a lot of people with talent in the humanities who choose to do STEM instead, and a smaller group who do the opposite.
I was a considerably better lawyer than I am a programmer.
How much do you snowboard? Do you do it a lot and continue to be really bad, or do you enjoy it on the rare chance you do it?
I spent some weekends doing nothing else when I was younger. By now I just enjoy to do it occasionally.
I’m getting better, but definitely at a rate far below average.
Where and how did y’all meet your SOs (please no tired jokes about your SO being imaginary or your hand)?
In college, we were both studying CS (though we met socially through friends outside campus).
Gould’s Sugar House at an event for young faculty in the area to get to meet each other.
At a toga party by throwing paper cups at him.
American college in a single comment
There’s no reason why Americans should get all the fun.
In a rollerblading club.
I met my present wife at folk dancing at VPI, where she was a grad student in geology and I was an assistant professor of economics. I was at folk dancing because the wife of a friend and colleague told me it was a good place to meet nice girls–my first marriage having broken up a little earlier.
After the folk dancing, which isn’t one of my hobbies and which I am not good at, people were sitting around, I think having ice cream, and Betty was explaining some point in calculus to one of the others. I like to claim I fell in love with her on the spot–such a nice, clear, logical mind. We’ve been married for something over thirty years.
I met my first husband in the Society for Creative Anachronism (medieval nerdery), but since going poly have met almost everyone through OKC (or occasionally the rationalist community).
Related questions:
– What was the make and model of your first car?
– What is the name of your favorite sports team?
– What was the name of your first pet?
In all fairness, I doubt that the kind of answers he’s getting are super useful for security questions.
I know, I was more just poking fun at the question as being like a security question.
I was inspired to do this because I almost decided to answer the question seriously but realized it would make a good security question, next time I sign up for a site that lets me write my own.
When I do that, I ask myself questions about the first drafts of my unpublished stories.
(Proper nouns from them also make excellent passwords.)
It would’ve worked if it weren’t for you meddling kids
Ford’); DROP TABLE PASSWORDS; —
Little Bobby Tables ! Is it really you ? 🙂
Incidentally, my wifi password is a string of references to the places where my wife and I fell in love, had our wedding, and went on our honeymoon.
At the farmer’s market; she was giving a cooking demonstration, and we ended up talking for three hours in the breaks between customers.
BUT–I’d been hearing about her, off and on, for years. I went to the church she’d formerly attended, knew her parents and had eaten at their house, and she just came up now and again as someone everyone remembered. It certainly made meeting her for the first time somewhat odd.
I met my wife through mutual friends. Specifically, we both went to a pre-wedding party for a couple that we knew separately, and I asked her out at the wedding a week later.
Hanging out at a radio station, where my best friend was the after midnight DJ. She was his new girlfriend at the time. Apparently, I acted like I didn’t think she or her friends belonged there.
It was quite a while after that (including a marriage between her and that friend) before we got together.
I haven’t and I doubt I ever will. I missed my window, and made a series of bad decisions that ended up with me living long-term in one of the worst cities in the US for dating. Since I don’t have many friends and everyone here is incredibly hostile to anyone they don’t know, I will never have a real social circle to use for introductions (I, literally, don’t even know anyone who knows a single woman in Seattle); I’m not nearly attractive enough to date online (empirically verified); the idea of finding a partner at work is a joke for fairly obvious reasons even if the current political climate wouldn’t crucify me for trying. I should move away but re-establishing a new life across the country is terrifying and logistically very difficult unless I quit my job, which I’d rather not do. (I’m aware how cowardly that sounds, but I’m not sure how to accurately evaluate my chances of success in a better market, and you know what’s even more pathetic than uprooting my life to find a girlfriend in DC/NYC? Doing so and then still being single.)
I’m pretty pissed at my younger self for making pretty much every wrong choice: staying with a few partners I knew wouldn’t be good for me for a few years each because it was so hard to find new ones (it only got harder later), not recognizing the importance of being in favorable markets until it was too late, not dealing much more aggressively with my social anxiety when I was young enough to still get invited to things, etc. But now I’m stuck with it. I am trying to practice stoicism, and accept what I cannot change.
Let this be a lesson to young people who want to get married eventually: college, for all its faults, is the best chance you will ever have to find a long term romantic partner. Yale/Harvard are dating services for elites. No one will tell you this, but it’s true. Unless you are astoundingly attractive or otherwise top tier in mating markets, don’t pick colleges based on academics or affiliation or ethos, pick the one with the highest ratio of people you’d be interested in marrying to people like you.
(In other words, if you’re a stereotypical member of the LW diaspora–male, a nerdy loser, straight–do not under any circumstances go to a tech-focused school, even if that’s what you like. Get into an Ivy and go there instead. I promise you that you can get a good education in math at any first-rate college; it might be epsilon better at MIT or Mudd or Caltech but you will die alone if you go there. Before you start telling me “no, but I want to marry a nerdy girl!” A) no, you don’t [1]; B) learn to like normies, because you will never outrun your competition if you limit your pool of options to a tiny fraction.)
Once you’re there, remember your long term goals; don’t necessarily try to lock down your first girlfriend, that’s crazy, but do obey the core rule of games: once you win, stop playing. The goal is to find a life partner, not date a new girl every week. Dating new girls is a means to an end.
[1] I hear many people say they want their partner to be an obligate {techie, engineer, comicon type} like themselves. After picking apart a lot of stories, I have come to the conclusion that most such requirements are based on a fallacy I will illustrate with a stereotypical high school hallway conversation:
Bob: Susie, do you want to go out with me?
Susie: Never in a million years. Go back to chess club, you loser. If you ever talk to me again I’ll have the football team beat you up.
Bob: Well that sucked. I should find a girl who likes chess, she won’t make fun of me for that!
No, Bob, you should find a girl who isn’t a terrible person. She won’t judge you for enjoying chess.
You use a lot of language about “If I only knew this or that in my younger days, now I’m old and it’s too late for me.” Out of curiosity, how old are you? You can round to the nearest 10 or 5 years if you want.
Depending on your goals it might not be too late for you at all.
Why is the only alternative to Seattle DC/NYC? If you feel politically isolated in Seattle, for what I’m assuming are reasons having to do with views that are considered right-wing, why not move to a part of the country that’s more right-wing? Those parts of the country also tend to be cheaper, and if you work at the kind of job I think you do it would be easy to find work there that is way more lucrative than Seattle when you adjust for cost of living, so if you moved and still didn’t find anyone it wouldn’t be that bad.
(Though, speaking from MY own bad decisions, I’d advise you to stay near family if having kids is part of the objective.)
PS. I totally agree about dating nerdy girls. Plus, a non-nerdy girl will help widen your world a bit, keep you acquainted with the sunlight so to speak.
I’m 29. Pretty much anyone I’d want to date is already married by the time they get to my age [1], and it’s both creepy and difficult to find a younger population to go after.
I do feel politically isolated in Seattle, but that’s not actually what I was referring to; I meant more along the lines of https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seattle_Freeze (though that article dramatically understates the problem.)
I’d love to move somewhere more right-wing/rural/cheaper, but it seems even less likely that I’d meet anyone there just based on population density–I have to be somewhere where there are enough people to have any chance of finding friends or partners. Given that loneliness is lethal (see e.g. http://hazlitt.net/longreads/legion-lonely) that seems like a bad idea. If I were married I’d move to the middle of the woods in an instant.
[1] This goes back to Joel Spolsky: why are most developers you interview terrible? Because the good ones interview for a job once out of college, get one, and keep it.
I didn’t embark on a serious relationship till I was about 27 so I don’t think you’re doomed per se just because of that. Also you’re just heading into peak divorce period (between the 4th-8th anniversary) so you’ll get another shot at least some percentage of everyone who paired off early on.
@Vermillion: I am not going to marry a divorcee, because that’s an incredibly strong predictor of you getting divorced.
(Yes, I am picky, and I know that will make many people look at me with disgust, but I really truly would rather be single than with someone who would make me miserable; compromising my standards so that I can marry someone, anyone, is just unhealthy.)
29?! You’re a kid! You’ve got your whole life ahead of you! Jeez, the way you were writing I thought you were at least in your 50s or something!
The population density thing is BS unless you wanted to date lots of women; you have your head screwed on tightly enough to realize that’s a pointless waste of time. There are TONS of single, eligible women in cities like Nashville, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Louisville, and if those are too “trying to be NYC/San Fran” for you there are smaller cities like Ft. Wayne, Ann Arbor, Dayton, etc. where I think you’d still do very nicely. Those smaller ones are great because you can basically live in a rural area and commute to a downtown/dense area to work without a commute longer than 20 minutes and often under 15.
PS. Re. [1], some developers became developers later. The analogy being, some women weren’t necessarily looking for marriage right out of high school, but were focused on careers or something. Some women have high or very exact standards, and you never know when. you’re the one who meets them. In the world of online dating and Tindering and such, many women have found they don’t know how to meet decent men because there is an expectation of hooking up all the time.
As someone who’s 35, it’s even creepier for me.
I got married at 29, shortly before I turned 30, to a person I didn’t date until I was 29 (actually 28, 3 weeks before I turned 29). Prior to that I had no relationship last longer than 6-8 weeks, and hadn’t had even one of those in a couple of years.
Currently married 8 years.
I’m 29. Pretty much anyone I’d want to date is already married by the time they get to my age
29 doesn’t strike me as old. (I mean, maybe I’m only saying that because I’m over 30, but.)
People are getting married later these days. Early 30s is not uncommon.
“I’m 29.”
I’m 35, and I’ve spent the last 5 years moaning in horror at my decay back to the dust from which I was formed, mourning that I was too much a fool to make my marriage work, and consigning myself to a lonely march toward the ever-beckoning grave.
That is, up till last week when I was informed over lunch by a female friend that multiple ladies in my church are apparently interested and complaining to each other that I take no interest.
So there’s that.
I was 30 when I met the woman I married; I had never previously seriously dated anyone. It was over a year until we started dating. (And we are still married over a decade later.)
@Well…
So this is an interesting facet of the problem; I’m curious what other people think. The reason I’ve dismissed smaller, relatively unimportant/unprestigious cities is that I can’t imagine high quality partners who chose to move there–am I crazy?
Let me explain: I grew up in a small town in Massachusetts which, due to the local colleges (hi James!) has a lot of smart/”elite”/high achieving Blue Tribe people. My local high school–the public one–had a graduating class of 200; we sent, I think, three kids to Harvard (and that wasn’t a fluke: something like four to Dartmouth, another to Princeton, etc, etc, etc.) Our high school class was full of high achievers.
None of those achievers live in my hometown anymore. Every single one of them I know of lives in a first-tier city–Boston is about the smallest place you could find any of them and that’s probably just because of Harvard, not even that it was the “local” city. My generation has been relentlessly told that if you are worth anything, you strike out for LA or SF or NYC or your other choice of world capital…and teenagers tend to listen to what they’re told. (No, seriously, when it comes to societal programming at least.)
A friend once told me that the best way to find a partner was to imagine someone you wanted to date, tell a realistic story of their life, and end it with “and now she was in X doing Y” and look there [1].
I freely admit (see replies elsewhere) I have fairly high standards, which many people will reply to with “no wonder you’re single, you deserve it”…maybe I do, but I’d rather be single than date someone who isn’t good for me. My question is: what story can I reasonably tell about someone else bright, passionate, interesting, who ends up in Ann Arbor, despite relentless instruction from society not to? (I don’t think the trivial answer of “refuses to follow society’s lead” is a particularly good answer here…)
[1] Which is itself the best piece of evidence I have for my above claim that the game is over: I cannot think of a single realistic story for someone I’d like to marry that ends with “and then via _____ she ran into Andrew, and they hit it off, and they lived happily ever after.” All of the possibilities involve straight up miracles in terms of meet-cutes.
I met my husband when I was 26 and he was 32, and we got married about 18 months later. 29 is not old, especially for a man. AFAIK the semi-official creepiness cutoff is half your age + 7, so for a 29-year-old that’s basically 22.
(To answer the OP’s question – on a dating site, and when he first messaged me I wasn’t hugely interested so didn’t care if I made a weird/bad first impression, so my first message back to him was mostly a detailed critique of a video game I’d just played and been annoyed by the ending of. Turned out he found that sort of thing interesting!)
I married my second (and current) wife at about forty. I was divorced–and we are still married thirty some years later. My elder son is about to marry his second wife at about forty, and I would give good odds that marriage too lasts–they have been living together for several years, during which time she has been the functional mother for his children and very good at it.
You are reasonably young. If your job is of the sort that can be done in many places other than Seattle and you find Seattle a hopeless place for finding a wife, the obvious solution is to find a job somewhere better.
Judging by your posts, you are putting more effort into producing reasons why you can’t find a wife than into looking for one.
The reason I’ve dismissed smaller, relatively unimportant/unprestigious cities is that I can’t imagine high quality partners who chose to move there–am I crazy?
I guess it depends on what you mean by “high quality,” but…yes, this does strike me as a weird perspective. You’ll find smart, interesting people as well as dumb, boring people everywhere. Big cities (and cities in general) do not have a monopoly on high quality people.
If you have very specific requirements like wanting to meet someone who graduated from a prestigious big-city university, or wanting someone who is actively participating in a thriving urban culture, or has lots of highfalutin social connections, then yeah maybe a place like LA or NYC is a better bet.
If you just want someone with a high IQ who is also a decent, well-balanced individual who has some common interests with you, I think there’s an extremely good chance that there are lots of people like that in Seattle.
She is a graduate student at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, of course.
When I met my wife she was a grad student at VPI. Any even moderately good university will have some bright female graduate students or junior faculty.
When I was back on the marriage market after my divorce, I did a rough calculation of how many women there were in Blacksburg (where VPI is located) who I would have to date at least once to eliminate as potential marriage partners. I concluded that it was at least two orders of magnitude larger than the number of women I was likely to date each year, hence that the problem was my search strategy, not the size of the pool.
That’s a bit of an oversimplification, because a larger pool permits more specialized subgroups, some of which you can expect to contain a more nearly optimal (for your purposes) distribution of members, but it’s the right first approximation.
@Andrew Hunter
This is not meant to be as snarky as I’m afraid it will sound, but I’d just like to point out the irony of asking in a comment on Slate Star Codex how any interesting and likeable person could wind up spending their late 20s/early 30s in a random city in Michigan.
I’m not saying that there’s another Scott around every corner – or that he’s (a gender-swapped version of) the person you’re looking for – but there are interesting people in lots of places.
@DavidFriedman:
Ouch! Though I admit you are not entirely wrong. Sometimes harsh truths are needed. 🙂 I think my response to this would be “insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results”–I have tried every strategy I’ve come up with for about a decade without success, and it’d be folly to just keep throwing effort at the problem without a plan for what to do differently. Your counter-response to that is that I should be coming up with such a plan–and I have been woefully deficient here!
In my defense, as far as I can tell, there’s very little I can do without leaving Seattle, which isn’t practical any time in the next three months. I will, however, take your advice about grad students; that is by far the largest population of potential partners that I might conceivably get to see. I am currently brainstorming ways to get social contact with the ones at UW (I didn’t do a very good job of this while I *was* one, but no time like the present!)
To the various people who said “29 isn’t old” or even “29 is young”: I’m 29 too, and consider myself in the last years relevant for that, too, because I don’t want any substantial risk of defective children. (I think getting a second marriage at 40 is fine, for those already having well-raised children from a first.)
@aNeopuritan
…If your problem is that you don’t want “defective” children, then you really shouldn’t have children naturally and consider adoption instead. Defects, miscarriages, complications, and other matters related to pregnancy are much more common than you think. The reason pregnancy care is so expensive is because so much can go wrong in a pregnancy.
Defects can occur at any age, and the female body can miscarry at any age as well, which affects future pregnancies.
I remember when I had these complaints fresh out of college. Everyone was like “25 is young man, there’s still plenty of fish, whole life ahead of you, etc.”
And then a few years later it was “28 is still young…”
And now I just turned 32 and nothing has changed.
The fact of the matter is that your odds get worse every year, not better. If you haven’t managed to figure it out by your late 20s, you either need some very specific and credible reason to believe things are going to change, or you need to start resigning yourself to the very likely possibility of remaining alone for the rest of your life. Denial and wishful thinking don’t really help.
That society doesn’t have a single message that applies to everyone? Or perhaps that they tried it and decided it wasn’t for them That she loves her hometown/family/XYZ that exists for her?
I am 1 of 6 kids, my 5 siblings of them live in the suburbs of a 3rd tier city within half an hour from my parents. If you took their current location as a proxy for anything you would completely misunderstand them.
Oldest brother (married at 39 to a former coworker who was good friends with a friend of his) was a well paid consultant for years who was staffed over seas and got to see basically every country in Europe (among others) on the company dime, kept a home in the 3rd tier city as it was affordable and where his family was.
Next oldest brother graduated with a triple major and got his masters while working full time and is now CTO of a small tech company in the area. Married his college girlfriend and they stayed in the area because of her family issues at the time (plus his family mostly lived there).
Younger sister and her husband (met at a summer job during college) tried listening to society and lived in DC for years, they hated it, wanted to be able to afford a house and yard in a nice neighborhood and moved back home.
Younger brother was crazy in his 20s, met his wife at rehab, now makes a nice living in the banking industry and has 3 kids.
Other younger sister is a nurse practitioner whose goal is to run her department in a large hospital one day. Married the brother of a patient of hers.
My wife followed the urging of society out of college and moved to the Bay area, spent two years discovering that she didn’t want to be there, moved back to a 2nd tier city where she grew up, taught herself to code and is now a UI manager.
Me, dropped out of college to play poker professionally, was reasonably successful, traveled and saved a fair amount, quit when it was no longer enjoyable.
Average age of first marriage for men in the US is 29. The OP is 29. If he got married now, he’d be average. That suggests it’s not too late, but he can’t afford to delay either. I’m not sure what the variance is, but I would guess he has five years to get this sorted out or he’s effectively out of the game.
Find some activity you would enjoy that would attract some of them. Someone mentioned finding a spouse in the SCA (historical recreation group). There is an active SCA group in Seattle. If you think any of the things the SCA does would be fun (fighting with medieval weapons as a sport, Renaissance dancing, making medieval jewelry, cooking from medieval recipes, figuring out how people did things in the past and trying to do them, …) you could try it. Similarly for folk dancing, hiking, sports, … .
My main point about grad students, however, was that any even moderately good university has them, so that adds a bunch of places that are not high status cities where you could live, work, and search for a mate.
Man, it’s tough to feel much sympathy when your criteria for Wife is uber-professionally successful.
You’ve correctly identified that “girl must like chess” is a silly criteria, so why does “incredibly ambitious and super-intelligent” need to be one?
Like, this?
The best partners have traits like caring, willing to compromise, and honest. You can be all these things and unclog toilets for a living.
You might even end up in an undesirable location.
My Wife as an OAK (Over Achieving Kid) who went a Public Ivy and ended up in the middle-of-nowhere Midwest because that’s where the job demand was.
Her sister is an OAK that lives in NYC because “that’s where she needs to be” and now she’s closing in on 40 with multiple cats.
Maybe this is just my social group, but here many women at 25 feel “I am still too young to get married” and when they become 28 or 29 they go “I better get married before 30, because that is a scary number”. So actually you would have best chances as a 29 years old man.
If you are looking for a smart girl who isn’t surrounded by dozen smart guys, I recommend sciences outside of STEM. For example, my wife is a biochemist. I also used to date teachers; they are nice.
By the way, as an American man, why exactly do you want to get married? Marriage doesn’t give you anything you wouldn’t lose overnight anyway if your wife decides to leave you; it just increases your losses. (It could be a way to increase commitments if the increased losses would be symmetrical, but as far as I know, in USA they are not. Please correct me if I am wrong.)
> Pretty much anyone I’d want to date is already married by the time they get to my age
Look for people who have non-dating reasons to not have been married by now. Career-focused, then changed their mind is a big one. I know a lot of new women doctors (my wife and I got married when she was in med school). If they’re not married by the time they finish med school, they have a hard time finding anyone. Good population to go mining in!
I can think of a few ways to try and meet female doctors but they’re all rather painful 🙂
If they’re not married by the time they finish med school, they have a hard time finding anyone.
Is this really true? I find it hard to believe there are women doctors out there looking for men and can’t find them, unless they are restricting their pool to “men who make more than I do.”
@Edward Scizorhands
A decent number of highly educated women seem to be complaining that they can’t find a highly educated man. This seems a logical consequence of changing demographics (more educated women, where more college degrees are now earned by women than by men) coupled with traditionalist demands in mates (women tend to want the man to be equally or higher educated, plus a bunch of other things*). This education demand can only work if men tend to be better educated than women, which they are no longer.
So the high-end dating market right now seems to be broken because people have not changed their demands to match reality and logically, this means that highly educated women better snap up the generally favored, highly educated men quickly in an environment like college where the imbalance is relatively limited. Once they leave college, the remaining single women now compete with all the other single women didn’t manage to find a mate due to their demands in a mate.
* My impression is that quite a few women at the top want it all, which is not really realistic for many of them. You have people like Sheryl Sandberg who tries to talk women out of this.
These women are liars.
The more accurate version is something like “can’t find a highly educated man who is also very attractive, outgoing and has strong social skills, and has similar hobbies/interests/religious and political views.”
Not really. Presuming that most women do want someone equally or more highly educated, there’s going to be plenty left unable to find any (sans polygamy).
If you know any personally, feel free to direct them my way. I know plenty of other lonely nerds with graduate degrees, too.
I’m not saying you don’t have a point, just that there are ~4 million more college enrolled women than men, so some are going to have to “settle.”
There’s ‘has similar political views as me’ and then there’s ‘isn’t very outspoken about loathing with every fiber of his being me and everyone I know because of our politics’. The second one seems like a pretty reasonable dealbreaker.
I’m not saying it’s not reasonable.
But that doesn’t make it acceptable to lie and claim it isn’t a factor.
FWIW, I know lonely nerds who are run-of-the-mill progressives too and hold zero offensive beliefs.
The restriction can go either way, if a man wants a woman that makes less than him then he is just as effectively out of the dating pool for that female doctor, but yes this sort of cutoff is typically dumb.
Many of the issues that individuals create for themselves come back simply to setting rigid standards when in reality you have little idea what you actually want if you haven’t experienced it, and have even less idea what you will want and even need 10 years from now. Your best bet will always be to find someone with many admirable qualities, and just roll with them.
But this math only matters if the “college educated men” are 100% claimed. They aren’t. I don’t even think it’s particularly close.
The “handsome and socially adept and college educated” men probably are. But that’s a different question entirely.
It’s implicit that someone that loathes you isn’t a potential romantic match. I’m sorry you don’t like implicature and have a weird thing about “lying” but you should probably make your peace with how the world works instead of being angry about it for another 40+ years.
Addressing both Andrew’s complaints about 29 being too old to meet anyone, and the original “How did you meet your spouse?” question.
I met my husband 8 years ago at a writers’ group that he ran, at our church (in Boston). Turned out we were both fantasy writers obsessed with ancient Roman history and well versed in geek culture. I had just turned 35; he was about to. We’ve been married 6 years.
We’d actually attended the same church for 10 years without ever meeting, partly because he’s so introverted and not big on going to social events or talking to people after services (or ever, really). I was his first serious girlfriend.
So the suggestion that 29 is too late makes me roll my eyes a little, sorry. But I know it can feel grim. It felt grim to me when I turned 35, still single (which is even more of a problem for women, because so many men interested in marriage want kids), even though I’d dated a fair bit (but hadn’t had a relationship that lasted even a year since I was 23).
I also know quite a few other people who married in their late 30s or their 40s, despite living in places that didn’t seem to have great prospects.
So, don’t give up hope.
I’d also be very cautious about listening to anyone who suggests the problem is that you’re too picky. Maybe it is, maybe it isn’t, I don’t know, but the desire to overlook criteria that may be too stringent needs to come from within you, and be something that makes sense at the time. I regret all the times I tried dating someone I wasn’t that into, after listening to friends tell me that I shouldn’t be so picky. It just led to hurt feelings when I realized that I was liking them less, not more, as the relationship progressed, and had to end things (and you’d think I wouldn’t make that mistake more than once, but…).
On the other hand, my husband and I have opposing views on politics (he’s conservative, I’m not), I’m 2 inches taller, and only one of us wanted children (that was him, and we don’t have any). When we were younger (and less desperate?) any of those things might have been a deal breaker for either of us. They turned out not to be, but neither of us felt like we were “settling”. (Maybe it was a good thing that we didn’t meet until our “requirements” for a partner had changed?) Don’t settle; but be open to changing your mind in the future about what’s important (but don’t force it, or pretend you have when you actually haven’t).
I’m a little curious as to why the implication always goes a certain way.
Why does everyone say “There aren’t enough college educated men” and only imply “That are socially progressive,” instead of “There aren’t enough socially progressive men,” and only imply “That are college educated.”
In any case, as I said, not *all* foreveralones are right-wing edgelords. That’s one thing that gets you put in the “you don’t count” category, but it’s far from the only.
Sorry you’re so down about this – it does suck. I have some practical advice, for what it’s worth:
1. Get out of Seattle. I have no idea if what you’ve said about the town is accurate – I don’t know anything about it – but you clearly are unhappy there. Moving isn’t as dramatic as you think it is. You’ll be happier elsewhere.
2. Maybe, though, NYC or DC aren’t your best bets. I’ve lived in NYC going on 20 years. First, dating isn’t exactly simple here either, it can be hard to meet people, and it really isn’t a particularly friendly town (I understand DC is no better). Second, if you’re looking for somewhere you feel more comfortable politically, NYC or DC isn’t going to be an improvement. What political diversity used to be here – and there was some, once upon a time – has long vanished.
3. It doesn’t feel that way now, but 29 is still VERY, VERY young. Relax on that score – you’re wasting your time worrying about it. I didn’t get married until I was 35 (my wife was 29), and my dating prospects and behavior prior to meeting my wife weren’t materially different than it was when I was in my 20s. That said, yes, you can’t wait forever. The 40 year old in the club shouldn’t be there.
4. Stop making such specific lists of what you’re looking for in a woman. I DON’T mean this in some kind of “you’re being too demanding” kind of way. I mean this in a “you don’t actually know who you want to be with” kind of way. And you don’t. You think you do, but what you think you want you probably don’t. Be open to different kinds of people – you don’t want to marry the female equivalent of you. 🙂 You don’t even like yourself. Nobody likes themselves, not really. I didn’t marry the kind of woman I expected, and it worked out GREAT.
5. Blind dates! Get anyone and everyone to set you up, and take them on an actual date. Dinner, you pay. Don’t meet for drinks or coffee. That’s how I met most of the girls I dated in NY; that’s how I met my wife.
@Matt M
I pointed out that this is just one of the demands, if you read my comment more closely, but it is a big one, because it by itself causes a major mismatch.
@KristinJanz & Matt M
I think that everyone assigns a certain value to singlehood and then wants an improvement before they will consider a long term relationship/marriage with a person. The higher you value singlehood, the more picky you have to be, because otherwise you end up with reduced happiness. If you then also have low relationship value, it puts you in a bad spot, because you will (be seen as) an improvement over singlehood by few of the people who you think would be an improvement over singlehood for you.
I do think that Andrew Hunter has a too strict demand that the woman must not be divorced. A singly divorced person isn’t that much a higher risk of divorce, I think, but more importantly, you can limit the risks through a prenuptial agreement. He can also assess the risk himself, while repeated divorces probably happen the most to less rational people who did not learn from their mistakes.
I also don’t see his motivation to be in a relationship to be particularly strong. ‘Loneliness is lethal’ is just an abstract motivation/rationalization, not a proper reason to get into a relationship based on actually improving your current life. It’s also not particularly appealing to a potential wife to just be better than being alone.
You clearly did, though. I think that ultimately these things can only work if there is a belief by both people that they settled about the same amount. Otherwise you get resentment.
—
Of course there is also a game theory element where people have to judge whether they are likely to miss out on a better partner by settling. When people have the wrong idea about their own relationship value, this can cause them to hold out too long before willing to lower their standards to a more realistic level.
I think that in the current situation, this is especially true for women. Women tend to have higher value as sex partners than as moms (because upon marriage, the sex tends to get less and the men get to provide more: a fairly shitty deal for men). So the quality of man that is willing to have sex or get into non-serious relationships is usually a lot higher than the quality of man that is willing to settle down with them. I think that many women don’t understand this and thus misjudge the quality of man that is willing to settle with them.
If they live in NYC and are open to some form of non-monogamy, you can send them my way 😛
Why would you have to quit your job? Doesn’t your company have a NYC office?
FWIW, I went to a mediocre state school that had no shortage of women. I was still a hopeless geek and never dated anyone there. Wasn’t until several years out of college that I met the woman I married. And you have the advantage of having actually dated people instead of being a clueless neophyte. But you probably do have to get out of Seattle, where the odds are just bad.
I guess you got lucky, but it still would have been smarter had you focused on social skills earlier and dated someone at your school, no? 🙂
Yes, my employer has a NYC office, but NYC is by far the hardest place to move I can imagine; it would require a sort of Cortez/Alexandrine burning of the ships (well, “selling of all my books, bulky equipment, car, etc”) and a tremendous lifestyle shock. I could barely keep my dog, probably. If I then discovered after two months in NYC that I don’t care for the city–many people don’t!–what do I do then?
I’m trying to work up the courage to do so anyway, though. 🙂 I could maybe attempt to spend six or eight weeks there with just my dog and whatever fits in some suitcases (i.e. not selling my house in Seattle etc) as a trial run, but that’s logistically difficult too, not to mention fantastically expensive. I was going to attempt this in DC in October-November but it looks like I have obligate work travel through most of the month. Scheduling is hard!
(Other incredibly bad mistakes by prior me: getting a dog, buying a house. Do neither of these, young people reading, until you are married and settled permanently; they tremendously restrict your mobility and personal agency even in your chosen city.)
Put the stuff you care about in storage; you could probably rent out your Seattle house through a property management company if you really don’t want to sell it. You _can_ keep the car while living in Manhattan (and in the NYC area, that’s likely where you’ll want to live for your purposes) with some difficulty; all it takes is money.
DC would probably be less of a shock lifestyle-wise; certainly having a car is much more common, and you could probably get a larger place than in Manhattan. I don’t know much about the job or dating market there except
1) There’s a lot of defense and government work and
2) By the numbers, it’s gotta be better than Seattle.
Andrew,
There are a ton of places that you can meet women that don’t require social circle: bars, dancing lessons, some other kind of affinity group.
Online dating is not just about physical attractiveness. If you want to post a link to an online profile of yours I will critique it.
Part of your problem is your attitude. Your negative attitude probably comes across in interactions with potential mates.
All that said, I think you are correct about your advice to the college-aged. People really should take advantage of the social opportunities that college provides. I also didn’t do that to the degree that I should, and I feel like I’m also still paying for that mistake in some ways.
@blah:
Every attractive person thinks this. 🙂 Suffice to say that I’ve read just about every popular guide to making better profiles and better messages, and tried them, and A/B tested them. None of them work.
If you actually believe that online dating is about anything but attractiveness, I will bet you large amounts of money at very favorable odds that you can’t get me dates while using my actual pictures and not lying about me.
That would require me to have such interactions. 🙂
But more seriously, I have heard this before, and I try to keep it in mind. But the litany of Tarski still applies, doesn’t it? I have to be realistic and OK with it.
(As for bars, social groups, etc…hang out in Seattle for a few months and check out the local social scene. You will be be terrified by how viciously unfriendly everyone is. Pretty much everyone says things like “Take dance classes/yoga/cooking/whatever, and hang out with the people afterward!” I have literally not been to any such class/activity where the entire class didn’t instantly leave without talking to anyone they didn’t come in with. I do go social dancing most weeks, and that’s the closest place to “friendly” I’ve seen in Seattle, but despite going there regularly for a year, there are about four people there who know who I am or care. Again, everyone comes in with their own friends and hangs out with their own friends.)
@Andrew
If you do everything I say with your online profile, I am confident that I can get you dates. What odds will you give me?
You say you’ve followed popular guides. Have you invested in professional photographs?
I don’t agree with the Litany of Tarski. There’s plenty of evidence that an irrational level of self confidence will help you in many areas of life, and it’s especially useful with women.
Edit: And Seattle sounds pretty bad by your description. Have you really frequented bars though? I find that inebriation tends to make the most stand-offish people more friendly
By social dancing do you mean a class or the club?
blah:
In reverse order: I dabble in theater, so, yes, I have professional headshots.
I’ve proposed a few variants on this game before. The last time I actually did it, a hot friend of mine and I played Trading Places: he used my pictures and sent whatever messages he thought were good, I used his pictures and sent mindlessly bad ones. (I won, comfortably.) But I generally propose a one-sample test: you write an okcupid profile using my pictures of your choice (I’ll give you all of them)–say whatever you want so long as it’s true about me. (I can provide you with a couple old profiles of mine for baseline copy.) I give you a list of, say, 100 profiles to message. You do whatever you want; I pay you $N per one who actually goes out with me (and isn’t actually a bot / hooker / scammer, obviously). Again, you have to say true things about me. Your side is a flat $M, so you “win” if you get me at least $N/$M dates.
What $N would you like for a $M of, say, $200?
(re: social dancing, I mean a…dance night? I’m not sure what to call it, it’s not a class (though they teach a nightly lesson), and while they use a standing venue it’s not “their” space.)
Andrew,
I don’t think professional headshots are very good for dating profiles, but I’d have to see them. Dating profile pictures need to have you doing interesting things or at least sub-communicating attractiveness based on your pose/expression.
I’m interested in playing this game, but I want to do it with Coffee Meets Bagel rather than OKC. I met my last girlfriend on OKC, but I find that CMB is a lot better nowadays. $N would depend on how attractive the 100 girls are. So you’d have to show me the list before I can give you a bid. Also, you probably need better pictures. So if I reject the pictures you send me, you’ll have to take new ones with either a friend who is good at photography and has a DSLR or hire a professional. In this scenario, I’ll tell you what kind of photographs to take based on your interests and hobbies.
(I don’t know if I’ve ever been to a dance night. Is it ballroom dancing or the type of dancing you’d do at a club?)
The dance I favor is “fusion”–it’s technically not ballroom dance, but you’d be forgiven for not knowing the difference. (A DJ plays music, we dance in pairs with a lead and a follow and various interesting moves.)
My theater headshot album (well, selections from it) is here. (I typically use this one for auditions.
I’m happy to try to get better photos of the sort you like, though I am doubtful it’s feasible–my hobbies don’t really photograph well. (I have half a dozen photos lying about of me rolling, and since I’m not Clark Gracie, I look terrible; photos of me singing tend to come out like this (though sometimes I have a less ludicrous costume…I’ll be happy to listen to your suggestions for new photos, though.
I’m just saying, by comparison, take a random stock photo of some hot Israeli guy holding a beer and have him send generic “hey” messages, and he gets 10x my response rate on okcupid. 🙂
CMB makes it pretty difficult to run experiments, doesn’t it? We’re limited to whoever they show me.
Wait, if attractiveness is all that matters, why does it matter if they lie about you? They can lie and say you’re more attractive than the photos make you look, I guess, but that doesn’t seem very likely to be believed.
suntzuanime: I mean, it matters most because I have to (hypothetically) date these girls and I’m not OK with pretending to be someone I’m not [1]; it’s morally wrong if blah gets them to go out with me by telling them I’m, IDK, a famous rock star, no?
(Also, while my contention is that looks are a hugely dominant part of online dating, I’ll admit they are not the only thing that potentially matters; partners will be interested in what you do for a living, for instance, and I don’t want him to lie and say I’m something high status; that’s not a fair comparison to me having to tell girls I’m a loser with a job for dorks.)
[1] And yet I’m hypothetically OK with someone else pretending to be me for this whole Cyrano bet. I’m unsure if this is hypocritical of me.
This probably isn’t helpful, but Andrew doesn’t look unattractive to me.
Looks above average. Not a pretty man, perhaps, but attractive. Seems trim, fit. No abnormalities. Masculine face.
Certainly better looking than me, and I don’t consider myself part of the too ugly for society set.
I don’t know. Are standards of physical beauty a lot higher in the US or something?
Andrew watch the show “The Undateables” – it’s about a load of people with disfigurements and weird personality traits going on dates. It always cheers me up.
@Andrew Hunter:
Is the pic attached to your handle you?
Do you think that is an attractive photograph of you?
Not “Do you think you are attractive based on that photo?”
Rather “Do you think that photo does the best job of communicating how attractive you can be?”
blah, you’re reminding me of a discussion about the economics of marriage– there was a lot of complaint about people treating dating as an end in itself rather than a search for a mate.
It occurred to me that people need freedom of choice to get out of– or not get into– bad relationships, but I think that gets linked to dating as a lifestyle and it doesn’t have to.
I’m not blaming people who really don’t want to get married, but I think there are also people who would like to be married but don’t really think about actually getting married for a decade or more of dating.
Or, alternatively, it causes thoughts like “I am a regular person who has been fairly successful in life and ISN’T hideously deformed and I still can’t get any living human female to talk to me for more than 5 minutes, what in the actual fuck.”
Stores about one-legged blind men with severe learning disabilities still finding love do not inspire me. They instead fill me with envious rage.
I’m in the U.S. and had the same reaction you did–Andrew looks neither unusually handsome nor unusually plain.
@ Andrew Hunter
A minor thing that you may or may not be doing, for online dating profiles you really should just have 1 or 2 “this is what I look like” photos, and everything else should be you either doing something you like or with people you like. Unless you are very attractive a blurry picture of you crossing the finish line running a half marathon, or hiking or dancing with someone says a lot more.
Oh there’s a whole science to this. You need a solid portfolio of photos.
1 really decent headshot to show your facial features
1 full length body shot to prove you aren’t fat
1 photo of you with kids (nieces or nephews ideal) to prove you can be a family man
1 photo of you participating in some sort of cool/active/athletic hobby
1 photo of you with attractive women to make it seem like you’ve already been given approval
1 photo of you “out with the guys” to prove you have decent social skills
(optional) photo of you in a suit or standing near to something expensive/luxurious to imply an ample income (this one’s tricky because some subtlety is required so you don’t seem like you’re bragging or showing off)
Seconding MattM here.
The indispensable photo is the one with you and an attractive woman. Just don’t go overboard: if there are two or more women in the shot crop it down to the one closest to you.
For the full body pic make sure that you highlight your height. If you’re 6′ or taller just stand next to a reference object like a doorframe. If you’re shorter than 6′ have a shorter friend take the picture and/or use perspective tricks.
Try to use a real camera if at all possible. If you’re broke a cellphone camera is acceptable but not for your profile pic.
You guys are mostly overthinking the photo stuff.
Post pictures of you doing things that you do. If you don’t do anything that is one problem, if you don’t do anything with other people that is a different issue.
If you don’t like kids much you will look unnatural and unattractive (less attractive) standing next to kids, a photo of your plumber’s crack while you are wedged under a sink says “handy” far better than you standing in front of a bunch of tools.
@Andrew
Dude, you are above average in terms of physical attractiveness. I think we’re probably about the same level of physical attractiveness, but the pictures on my dating profile are: rock climbing action shot, at an orchard, in Paris, and in a group of my friends doing a fun activity.
I want to maintain a certain level of anonymity here so I can talk about sensitive topics (e.g. See my admission about dealing with social anxiety down thread), but if you want to post an email that you use, I’ll email you the link to my OKC profile.
Do you use that photo of you in that ridiculous costume? I almost laughed out loud when I saw that. I think that would be really good for your dating profile. Girls seem to love guys to be playful and even silly, which is something that I have trouble with myself.
Regarding CMB vs OKC, I’m more concerned with you feeling less hopeless about your dating situation than doing an experiment or winning some bet. I think you can probably get one or two dates per week on CMB, Bumble, or Tinder, unless your standards are much higher than mine. So why don’t we just use that as some kind of standard that we’re trying to reach.
Edit: Also, are you married to that haircut? It’s not terrible, but it looks kind of last century.
I think the main problem is that you look a bit standoffish in most of those photographs. Probably good for theater auditions, certainly bad for an online dating profile.
And now I’m just kind of nitpicking, but when you wear a button down shirt tucked in, you should always wear a belt.
@Nancy
Are you suggesting that I’m treating dating as an end in itself? Andrew says he wants to get married and getting him more online dates would certainly be conducive to that end.
@Andrew
Also, I’ve never heard of fusion dance. Is this it? https://youtu.be/R0uQor_juqE?t=14s
Anyway, I was just trying to figure out if it was a partner dance or not. Sounds like it is. So do you talk with your partner as you are dancing? Seems like it would be rude for your partner to ignore you while you’re dancing with her, no matter how standoffish Seattleites are.
I agree with blah here. You need a different set of photos for online dating. At least one with a full, open-mouth smile to help come across as a little more genuine (only one picture shows your teeth – which don’t look bad, so not sure if that’s a point of self-consciousness or just personality). Another photo of you doing stuff with other people, bonus points for having your arm around someone else or as part of a group (side-hug style – doesn’t matter if it’s a guy or a girl) to show you play well with others.
I’m pretty fascinated by this potential experiment though…
Probably not higher than any other comparably developed euro-descended nation, with the exception of certain very specific places and subcultures (Venice Beach comes to mind).
That said, hetero/bi men and women rate each other VERY differently. In the case of females, 80% of males are below median physical attractiveness, almost all of those WELL below median physical attractiveness. The more common and colloquial terms for ‘well below median physical attractiveness’ are left as an exercise to the reader.
However, this isn’t as bad as it sounds because “rating of attractiveness” != “level of actual interest” for women. I recommend OKCupid’s Blog Posts by Christian Rudder or his book Dataclysm for this sort of thing, though the blog probably has more actionable advice in terms of dating while the book is more broad scale analysis of the aggregated data.
I think Seattle is your problem. I’d suggest Spokane as an alternative if it’s feasible. The weather is better, the politics are better, and the people are better. If I was freed from the worries of career requirements, I think I’d be living there.
There’s a difference between picky and self-defeating. You lean heavily in the latter camp. While I grant you credit that you have experience, and you’re not trying to blame this on one force or another, it still feels like you’re strategically aiming to lose, like you don’t actually want to marry someone. You seem to hedge a significant chunk of your life to “getting married,” which I think is really unhealthy. Like you take this OCD-level analysis of “dating markets” and prior relationships, and really pushing out your physical appearance, as well picking the “right” university. This is becoming such a hang-up it’s turning it into a meat hook.
I think it’s necessary for you not to admit defeat but just focus your energy elsewhere, anything but trying to get married. Instead of spending time trying to find someone, sublimate that time into something useful and meaningful (and hopefully social). You’re 29, FFS. If you’re saying you lost because you’re too “old” for this, you’re basically letting something else – society, your past experiences, science – dictate how you live, and that’s hurting you. You need to get out of that mindset, since that’s probably, more than anything else, what’s preventing you from finding a meaningful relationship with someone.
That said, get out of Seattle. Place is expensive as all get out.
You may overestimate the meaningfulness of my mopey comments on a slow Sunday to my life as practiced. I think I do exactly what you suggest: I spent all of July performing in a local Gilbert & Sullivan company’s Pinafore and training my ass off for the Seattle Open BJJ tournament. I cook a lot. I climb regularly (another area where I’m searching for a partner, though in a different sense :P), I go social dancing, I play Magic. If anything, I have too many things taking up my time, not too few.
I don’t spend most days sitting around wishing I was dating someone. I just know from experience that none of the above will get me a partner, and so I’m going to get more and more alone as everyone I know pairs off and stops talking to their weird single friend. So I’m trying pretty hard to be OK with that in the medium term. It will kill me in the long run–lonely people die–but what cannot be cured must be endured.
I don’t think any of that, or your response contradicts my original posts’ point: I squandered my best hopes and chances through a series of dumb decisions I didn’t know I was making; I’d give almost anything for the chance to take those back; anyone young enough to still have the chance would be well-served by optimizing on those grounds.
With all of those opportunities to meet potential partners, I’m baffled. Is it that you haven’t met anyone at all that you find interesting? Or have you asked them out and been turned down?
Some vague pattern-matching makes me ask this question (and please, please don’t get upset by it – I mean well). Have you tried dating or experimenting sleeping with guys? There was a time in my life (lasting several years in my 20s) when I had trouble dating because I figured out I’m somewhat bisexual but didn’t know what to do about it. What helped for me was working to figure this part of me out and learning to think of it as a positive thing. After becoming comfortable with it and experimenting a little it turned out I am attracted to some guys but not aroused by gay erotic situations. In the end I’m functionally heterosexual though I tell close friends and girlfriends that I’m bi. Just figuring these things out (even before I slept with a guy) made me much more comfortable and gave me the confidence to have what I consider a successful love life (as it happens, with women).
Now that there is some proper orthogonal advice. Instantly double your dating pool!
Way better than double, in my experience. It’s really pretty easy to get dates with guys.
> it might be epsilon better at MIT or Mudd or Caltech but you will die alone if you go there
Hey, I met my wife at Caltech. And if you’re a nerdy *woman*, then the odds are really good there. And if you’re a man, well, then you just have to stand out above a fairly low threshold.
Online personals ad. We’ve been together for over a decade now.
English class, freshman year of high school.
University debate.
I placed a personal ad. She responded. We met 20 years ago this coming Friday.
At our synagogue.
At a summer school for entrepreneurship
We met a mutual friend’s holiday party. Most of the people there were pretty boring. So we hung out with each other.
We started dating a few months later.
We both worked for the same adolescent psychologist as “peer mentors” for teens with Asperger’s.
I’ll give this an answer, since my anniversary was a few days ago–at 14 years, I’m as far from my age at marriage as my eldest, 9 year old daughter is.
We met at college, first as she was visiting a friend on my dorm floor, although we didn’t get to be acquaintances until both signing up for a short term missions team–a mime team, actually–the next spring. She wasn’t someone I was crushing on at the time (I had a few months early given out roses at valentines day to about 20 girls I knew, with her somehow not making the list), but I apparently was for her. We grew closer and a year later we got engaged.
I just realized it is slightly ironic that we were both on the Mime team and the Debate team together. So I guess communications skills are important?
Anyway, pertinent to the above discussion with Andrew, I had had the view that if I couldn’t find a mate at a college with 60% young women, being as introverted as I am, it didn’t look too good for after. I won’t say I settled, but I didn’t keep looking for better after finding someone worthwhile.
We met in college where her apartment was the one just opposite mine in the complex. This also meant we attended the same church meetings and activities. We went out on one date and I came away not that interested in her, but then a week later I saw her and a flip switched and suddenly I was in love.
We were talking recently about how we are both glad to have married in college. She didn’t expect to, but she’s happy that she did now because it seems a lot harder to find a spouse later.
I’ve recently been having career anxieties. I’m a university student in a computer-related field getting close to graduation. I was wondering about work life in each of the subfields of programming.
If you’ve worked in any of these, what did you think of it? What did you enjoy and what did you hate about the type of work? Did you feel that the work you did was challenging? Meaningful? And what were the people like in those fields?
– Web front-end
– Web back-end
– Enterprise
– B2B
– Embedded Systems
– HFT
– “Systems” programming (OS, databases, etc)
– Data Science/ML
– Something else I’m missing
I don’t really think of myself as a front-end developer, but I’ve ended up doing some of it as part of my web work. I tend to find it drives me mad. A lot of one’s energy is expended on hackishly working around inconsistencies in various browsers or limitations in HTML/CSS/Javascript themselves. (Though things are quite a bit better on the consistency front than they were even a few years ago.) I think HTML/CSS weren’t designed to do the kinds of things that people now use them to do, and it shows.
There are solutions that attempt to paper over these problems (various javascript libraries, “polyfills”, etc), but they also feel hacky to me, so I dislike them, too.
And this is kind of a cliche/stereotype, but the javascript community seems kind of mad with churn in terms of (hip, new) frameworks and libraries. If it’s as bad as it seems from outside, then I think it would drive me mad after a few years as my main form of coding.
In a nutshell, it probably won’t please you if, like me, you have a pathological longing for elegance in your programming systems.
Better. At worst, a bit repetitive. Sometimes the frameworks I have to use offend my sense of elegance ever-so-slightly, but things are basically good on that front, especially if you’re using a nice language. But you’ll probably be working on basically boring problems. Almost all websites you might develop are, at bottom, a CRUD interface into a database. If that bores you then it may not be for you.
I haven’t done any of the other kinds of coding you mention, so I can’t give a comparison to any of those. And I haven’t really worked “in tech”, per se, in the sense of working at a start up or similar company whose main product is software-based. The companies I’ve worked at have been mostly large and boring, or non-tech-based but having a tiny tech team to work on their web stuff.
Thanks. Your experience matches the impression I have about web development.
Was true, now a lot better.
True of most commercial programming.
You can have too little churn.
Right on all counts.
Do you like making pretty things by slamming together arcane-looking text, with approximately no WYSIWYG? That’s web front-end. If you have poor aesthetic sense, don’t go here.
This job is probably part-admin and part-database-designer. If you like networking and SQL, this is for you, but it’s not the whole thing.
The exact type of specialty matters less than you think, IMO. You’re going to need to be proficient in a whole mess of related technologies anyway.
Think very carefully if you want to work for a large/old or small/new company. I wouldn’t recommend small/new companies for recent graduates; my experience was being dumped in deep water with vague instructions on what constitutes swimming. Unless you’ve got a very serious independent streak and chafe at any amount of proper management, avoid it, especially when you’re inexperienced. Big corps tend to do more of IKEA-programming, with finely described tasks and responsibilities, which is more suitable for young’uns.
Smaller companies are more likely to give greenfield projects to juniors. Fine-grained responsibilities aren’t a good long term strategy , because the very specialised thing you are doing might become out of date, leaving you with no marketable skills.
This job is actually writing glue code and business logic in languages like PHP and python. Admin and database design tend to be less than 10%.
This is not what I meant. I meant there actually being a specification document, people who know what the end-users need, organized testing at several levels, tasks divided into subtasks that can be done in parallel by multiple people, etc. Rather than you being responsible for, basically, everything related to a project yourself.
Closer to 25% IME.
Generally speaking, the front end is fast and flexible. Things change quickly. New development frameworks pop up every couple of years. Being exactly right is not so important. “Move fast and break things” makes sense.
Conversely at the other end, in the database, things are slow and steady. Stability is important. You’re moving real money from bin A to bin B, and failures matter. The technology is old; you may well be working with a DBMS that had its 1.0 in the seventies. “Plan carefully, then execute” makes sense.
Analytical systems and server-side business logic tend to be somewhere in the middle. Operations tends to be more DB-like. They value stability.
Everyone wants both flexibility and rigor. But if when forced to pick just one, you choose flexibility, then head for the front end. If you choose rigor, head the the DB or the back end.
In my opinion, this type of question won’t really help you.
What’s more important is the company where you work and the city in which you live. There’s a huge difference between life in a small company and one in a large company. Between a company which expects a standard 40 hours, and one where crunch or overtime is normal. Also, the domain the company is in is important. Finance is different than healthcare, etc. Finally, who are your customers? Programming for non-programmers is very different than programming for other programmers.
The actual tech you work on is less important than the projects you work on. What type of products do you want to help create.
>The actual tech you work on is less important than the projects you work on. What type of products do you want to help create
This is actually what I was trying to ask (what working in each of these types of project is like), though I guess I didn’t articulate it well.
Oh, I guess I see each of things you listed more as subcomponents of a larger project. Like a normal company needs some backend devs and some frontend devs, and they work together.
Agreed. The reason I didn’t touch on type of company, type of project, etc. is because those things are equally important between all those fields, so it wouldn’t help you choose between them.
If you’re open to the other side of the field, I’m a network admin / sysadmin, and I do a fair amount of programming for my work – mostly glue code connecting systems, automating business processes, and also some scripting for network management and configuration deployment. Software defined networking is the big coming thing in the networking world, and programming skills are becoming increasingly important, especially at larger / newer companies. I think I do a greater variety of work than a typical developer, but less of it is deep dives into one project. Depends on what you enjoy. I’ve also done freelance web front-end development, and I just want to second that as a freelancer at least, you really need a strong aesthetic sense, so it is not for everybody.
Tbh, no, I don’t really like sysadmin work. Scripting and glue code are the parts of software development I like the least.
I understand every software job involves some amount of glue, but I’d still like to minimize it as much as possible.
I have only worked with these teams, so wouldn’t weigh this too highly.
– Web front-end
A high variation profession, many low-skilled people working as frontend developers. To you have to choose carefully. Some are as smart as other developer subgroups though. A big (and very useful) overlap with design, so more creative people often end up here.
You get the skill to create web stuff quickly, which is something a lot of people want to do nowadays, so superuseful if you get good.
If you have a high aesthetic sense absolutely go here. If not, then you can still go here and specialize in the javascript end of the spectrum where things are starting to overlap with what used to be on backend. Also if you’re more of a coder by heart you’ll have to really fight to stay away from the latest fads in frameworks & libraries, and insist on clean code.
– Web back-end
Feels like most programming subcultures. People highly value being smart. People are ideological with regards to language. Very strong sense of self-worth among the peer-group and many communities to participate in. Many people high in systematic thinking and lower in emotional skills.
As with last one, if you get good you have high value both for own projects and to be hired.
One more thing. Seems to be two types of ways you can be great here. Being great at making algorithms, or system design. If you’re the kind who win programming competitions then you’re suited for #1. If you’re the kind who can visualize a whole system, or have deep interest in system architecture or economics, then #2 is good.
– Enterprise
Assuming you mean working in a company selling to enterprise?
Long sales cycles (up to years). People asking for insane custom things all the time, so constantly your job to try and tease out the universals worth building.
– B2B
Shorter sales-cycle, so feels halfway like making consumer-stuff. Job consists in making series of tools that automate problems your customers have.
You often have little direct interaction with customers, especially if making something small like say Zapier. Quite a good tradeoff of stability, speed and predictability as for as choosing between a consumer/business/enterprise-product goes.
Some b2b-companies have suffocatingly boring corporate cultures, so make sure you avoid that. Go with a product that is less than 5 years old, will usually keep you safe.
Of all my internships, my favorite was the one at a medium-sized B2B company. It matched your description of B2B. It’s good to know that this type of company and atmosphere isn’t rare.
Web development in agencies, small businesses and large businesses varies culturally. Agencies tend to be into trendy methodologies like Agile, also tend to have huge problems with missed deadlines and crunches (basically because of never refusing work), and tend to be young.
In a small business, you tend to be in a very small team or solo, which suits the independent-minded. You would likely be working for people who don’t have much idea about the web, and who will value your business ideas: this is very different to such-up-and-code-to-the-spec corporate culture. In both situations, you would get a fairly large amount of say in what toolsets you use. Full stack development can easilly involve about seven different languages, which may or may not be an advantage.
Two different things. OS development is very technically challenging , high status work mostly done by people with higher degrees, and often a hardware background. The main question is whether you are good enough. Also uses very specialised languages and tools so difficult to shift sideways.
Systems and database admin are big company things. You need to know about specific products, and certifications beyond a CS degree count for a lot. Can involve out of hours work, but you get to set your own schedules rather than dealing with insane deadlines. Requires a very cautious mindset.
Mobile App development.
Games programming.
DevOps.
Simulation/modelling, math-heavy stuff.
SaaS/APIs.
In the context of “systems programming”, I’m pretty sure Linked List meant implementing databases, not using them. Compilers are another topic that generally get filed under “systems”; more and more, these days, I think web browsers probably also count.
(Source: I work on compilers for a living.)
Yes, that’s what I meant – not DBAs, but people that develop Cassandra or CouchDB.
How did you get into compilers? Do you need a graduate degree to have a chance?
I got into compilers through grad school — my grad supervisor actually has a close working relationship with the compiler group at my current employer — but I work with plenty of people who only have undergraduate degrees (in either CS or EE).
Not sure why I can’t reply to Iain’s comment (is there some rule on maximum number of nested replies? I don’t comment often) but one follow-up question is what compiler development still happens nowadays? I’m aware of C/C++ compilers being actively developed, but there’s only a handful of those for general purposes (GCC, Clang, Intel, Visual C++… is there any other?). I guess there’s also compiler development for obscure architectures, like some embedded boards. Besides that, what else is happening in the compiler space?
Yes, there’s a max comment depth.
There’s other languages besides c and c++. Some of them aren’t exactly compilers, but VMs are in the same neighborhood.
Some of the hottest work in the area is in javascript. There’s also plenty of work in the java world — there’s at least one company that makes good money just selling a garbage collector. IDEs have a semi-compiler inside it that needs a different set of smarts than a typical one.
(There’s a restriction on nesting depth. Once it is hit, you are forced to reply to the parent comment. You get used to it, eventually.)
LLVM and gcc are slowly (and in my opinion deservedly) eating the world of static compilation, but they aren’t done yet. For example, the new CORAL supercomputer contract for the Department of Energy went to IBM, and will be using IBM’s XL compiler for C/C++/Fortran code.
There are other statically compiled languages that need lots of front-end work, or that don’t work well with a back-end designed for C. Rust is a good example of the former — they’re doing a lot of cool stuff these days. The latter includes a number of functional languages: for example, Haskell nerds keep one-upping each other on the abstruse bits of type theory they can fit into GHC.
Beyond that, JIT compilers are an active area. There are a number of competing JVMs, each of which has its own JIT. (I guess technically Azul is leveraging LLVM for their JIT.) Modern web browsers all contain at least one compiler for Javascript, if not more than one. Broadening the question slightly to virtual machines, there are languages like Ruby and Python that don’t have much of a compiler, but still have plenty of compiler-ish systems programming going on under the covers.
I suspect that shader compilers for GPUs also have a lot of work put into them, but that stuff doesn’t tend to get talked about much in public.
Thanks for the answers, guys, they explain a lot.
It sounds like you’re describing kernel development specifically rather than OS development in general. Most of the work involved in building and maintaining a modern OS is not in the kernel, but in the shell and other user-mode components. This type of development is not really more difficult than any other form of client-side programming, with the caveat that you’ll be using C or C++ and there’s a higher standard of quality required since a crash in an OS component tends to have worse consequences than a crash in a document editor or whatever.
How did I forget all of these?? (Though, to be fair, I think of SaaS as a variety of Enterprise and B2B)
In addition to kernels and compilers, anything that requires dealing with a lot of a parallelism at a low level is difficult (and therefore interesting?) and fairly lucrative.
Embedded programming for whatever reason is difficult and not lucrative.
From what I gathered from several /r/cscareerquestions threads, embedded salaries are comparable with higher-level development salaries. Does that not match your experience?
I haven’t been in my respective industry long enough to comment conclusively, but I can give some meta advice:
As a recent grad, expect to move a few times in the first couple years. It’s the right strategy if you want the most money. Those first few positions aren’t highly specialized. A solid grasp of CS fundamentals and moderate practical programming knowledge is all you need.
Personally, I lean towards Systems and Embedded because my background was hardware focused.
My BFF is a pretty activist intersectional feminist. (If there were a non-sneery synonym for “SJW” then I might use it here, but I don’t think there is.) I think she’s vaguely aware of SSC (and the rationalsphere) but hasn’t really read any of it in depth. (I guess her mental image of it is something like “bunch of white dudes who think they know everything”.)
I’ve been thinking of picking out a handful of SSC posts to pass on for her to read and us to discuss. I’m thinking maybe In Favor Of Niceness and Community and/or Die By The Sword (or whatever they’re called). Possibly one of the recent couple of gender-based posts, though they might be a bit too “in at the deep end” to start with. And she’s a very morally scrupulous person, perhaps over-scrupulous, so she might benefit from Nobody Is Perfect, Everything Is Commensurable.
Does anyone have any other suggestions for posts it might be useful to pass on to such a person to read?
(I see on the “top posts” page that Scott has trimmed down his list of top posts, taking out a few classics in the process. Seems a shame.)
To what end do you want do this?
Do you frequently have intense political discussions?
No, actually. Maybe I want to start? I admit I don’t really know how this would go—maybe badly.
I suppose my hope is to foster some consideration of meta-level principles, which I feel like she can be a bit weak on sometimes, which I sometimes get frustrated by. You know, things like consistent rules about free speech that work the same way for those we like and those we don’t.
If it is about her inconsistently using meta-level justifications for object-level issues, maybe the political spectrum quiz?
@The Element of Surprise
I had missed that post, thanks!
no offense my man but there’s a reason why there’s no non-sneery adjective for SJW. Are you sure this is a good idea?
Like, the problem is that she either rejects what you give her, or all her friends turn on her a la Laci Green. To be fair Laci Green is famous and she’s not so it might be different, but I just don’t see this ending well. Is it a big deal for you if she stays as she is?
So far as I know, SJW is not a sneer-name. It’s used proudly by people who identify with it.
If you only hang out in anti-SJW venues, you might think it was a sneer-name.
I mean, it’s a sneer-name in the same sense as a racial slur, which some then try to adopt and take the sting out of. Sadly, this one is based on something a bit more substantial than skin color, so it hasn’t worked, but you get the idea.
Maybe. See my reply to FacelessCraven below.
Had a girlfriend who was a very light version of a SJW, but exactly this. We had sufficiently good communication skills to find out that despite disagreeing on certain details, we both generally want the world to become a nicer place, and we both have some respect for science (which was what kept her from becoming a full SJW).
Once, we together met her friend, who immediately started attacking me as one of those evil white cishet males who are personally responsible for everything bad that ever happened on this planet. I didn’t even attack back, I was more like “uhm, wait, this is probably a bit exaggerated…” which only made her yell at me more. My then girlfriend was silent, but the next day she was very angry at me, telling me I was very impolite toward her friend, and that I need to behave more friendly towards her friends if we are to continue being together. (The only way for me to be more polite would be to just shut up and nod in shame while being accused of various insane conspiracy-level stuff.)
The relationship later ended for a completely different reason, but in a parallel Everett branch this would probably be a serious long-term problem. My conclusion is that a SJW, however nice and smart person they might be, is simply a person living in a toxic environment, which will sooner or later poison their relationships outside the cult, unless they grow up and say goodbye. Just like it would a bad idea for a white guy to date a girl whose best friends are racists; even if she is not, sooner or later she will be forced to make a choice.
@James – “No, actually. Maybe I want to start? I admit I don’t really know how this would go—maybe badly.”
Maybe badly is a good guess. Most people really, REALLY do not like having their values, ideology and epistemology challenged. Do you have any reason at all to expect that she does enjoy such activities? Also, if you do link her, probably best to make it a link without the comment section.
I don’t know. I’m (I think) her best friend, and she trusts me, thinks I’m a good person, and so on. I think I’ve established my bona fidesas a non-deplorable. So I hoped that I could raise a few points for discussion without it turning too antagonistic. It’s not like I really want to directly challenge her core beliefs—I’d be content merely sowing a few seeds of doubt.
I suppose there is a broader context here. I’m talking about one friend, but to a fairly large extent, her friends are my friends too. In other words, she’s far from my only friend in the leftie, identity-politics-y cluster. I’m in the thick of it here!
So I guess I want to get better at sticking up for what I believe in—Truth, Goodness, Beauty, yada yada yada—rather than just biting my tongue whenever politics comes up. I get that there’s a risk of this making me very not very popular, but I hope that if I choose my battles appropriately, and pull it off charmingly enough, I might have a little luck.
So maybe talking over a couple of not-too-antagonistic SSC posts is my modest start to that project.
The attitude “here, read this lengthy web post” is probably a poor substitute to (tactfully) discussing political differences.
If you talk with her in person about politics, and learn what she cares about, you will have a better feel for what SSC posts she will like than most of us here.
The absolute best outcome here is generating a few Twitter posts (or something, I don’t know where your friend hangs out) saying something along the lines of “we really need to make sure people’s introduction to social justice isn’t ‘DIE CIS SCUM'”. You are probably not going to change her mind about anything important; from her perspective, you linking her SSC and telling her to read it would be kinda like her handing you a stack of Andrea Dworkin. Anyone who doesn’t live under a rock has antibodies against that sort of evangelism, as well they should.
Nothing good is going to happen to your friendship. You may be good friends, but if you think you’re good enough friends that she’ll choose you over her worldview, you are setting yourself up for disappointment.
Didn’t someone recently come here and demand we all read Dworkin, and several people responded with either “I already have” or “Great, I will, where should I start?”
Well, we’re weird that way.
(I only got about twenty pages into Dworkin, myself. She struck me as the theorist equivalent of misery lit.)
I can tolerate anything but the outgroup. Social Justice and words, words, words. Untitled.
Those are the posts I would want her to read (and everything else tagged with “things I will regret writing”), but there are other posts you may want to feed her first so Scott can establish his SJ bona fides, maybe like the categories were made for man, not man for the categories, and some of his pro-trigger warning stuff.
Good picks. But “Untitled” is too much—there’s no way it would get her on side!
I will say that as a pro-feminist leftist who reads this site regularly: Untitled has the opposite effect in me. It is a direct reflection of the very personal, very real, and very understandable reasons why Scott seems uniquely and (to me) irrationally preoccupied with left-wing social ostracism and the things that lead to it (and includes a link to a further discussion of that, as well). Something like the post-election post, which keeps those culture-war concerns in the abstract and makes them out to be huge problems without the explanation of that personal foregrounding, is way more of a turnoff.
Note that you can link without comments. If you go to, eg, Living By The Sword, and scroll down to just before the comments there is a link Link without comments.
If I was going to attempt to do something along these lines I would probably start with Scott’s gender neutral posts. Establishing his credentials as intelligent, compassionate and honest are going to go farther in swaying a person when they read further than any one argument would. Which ones to select will be (cop out) based on your BFF’s interests.
Definitely I Can Tolerate Anything Except The Outgroup and Categories Were Made For Man. They’re his best political posts in my opinion, but also they’re more meta and were written when Scott was (from my perspective) more solidly left-wing (and the political climate was different). Rereading ICTAETO, he says “sorry, I make fun of you because I love you” in reference to liberals; I can’t imagine a similar sentiment appearing in a more recent post.
yeah, I’d forgotten about these and they’re good ones. I’ll definitely use …Outgroup. That’s just the kind of thing I want.
Nooooooo.
Outgroup is awful if you want to induce a blue-tribe someone to like SSC.
It’s a 10,000 word harangue against blue tribe and how much Scott hates them. He says it directly at the end (even though his whole point is that he shouldn’t hate them.)
Jesus, how dense can people be.
Hmmm. I’ll double check that one before passing it on.
Haha. Ouch.
Not you, particularly.
ETA:
You should be prepared that she already knows about SSC and is already familiar with the phrase “Vogon in a skin-suit”.
Disagree. Outgroup is largely written from the perspective that the Blue Tribe basically has the right idea but is subject to this interesting social dynamic. Compare with You Are Still Crying Wolf: he claims in Outgroup to be “savagely attacking the Blue Tribe”, but he’s really fairly gentle; in Crying Wolf he tells them to “stop making people suicidal” etc., in an genuinely confrontational way.
For whatever it’s worth, ICTABTU got recommended to me by a blue, and I’ve generally seen good reception for it from moderate blues (I guess moderate depends on where you put guys like Noah Smith and Voxguy).
So while I don’t deny that HBC might have read it that way, it’s not universal.
Of course, if you’re trying to minimize p(Alienating your friend/linking them to SSC anyway), you’d probably still do well to listen to his advice.
@rlms, @whatever:
You don’t identify as left, correct?
Of course you think it’s a great introduction to SSC.
I’m left, but I also have this weird tic about consistency (and I also like have discussions about ideas). But I understand that this makes me weird. Best be sure that the person you link to here is someone like that.
Conversely, if you like criticizing blue-tribe or SJWs in an intellectual way, you will also be comfortable here.
I don’t think that is rocket science.
I most certainly do not (despite of what some online quizzes might think!), but I think rlms does.
However, I was relaying other people’s experiences, rather than my own. People who I’d consider solidly left (though others may disagree, hence the disclaimer).
@HeelBearCub
I like to think I’m left, and furthermore a lot more SJ-friendly than the SSC average! Sure, ICTABTO (and most SSC posts) are only interesting to people with certain levels of open-mindedness. But I think you’re overestimating how anti-Blue ICTABTO specifically is. It’s not as object-level anti-SJ as some of the other older posts, nor as aggressively “why are you being so terrible” anti-Blue as some of the more recent (often Trump-related) ones. Anecdotal evidence from Zorgon/WHTA agrees with me.
@whatever:
Yes, those other people like to have conversations about ideas and are at least hunting for consistency, hence my statement about “this or that”.
People, the solution is obvious and easy.
Just recommend your friend to read “Universal Love, Said The Cactus Person”. That will tell her all she needs to know about this place and us on here 🙂
HBC, why do you bring up the “Vogon in a skin-suit” thing as though Scott were using the phrase to describe feminism/feminists as a whole, rather than the very-specifically-mentioned Amanda Marcotte?
Isn’t that exactly the same as the whole “well if you’re not the evil abusive rapey men we keep ranting about, you shouldn’t be upset when we keep referring to them over and over and over using the word ‘men’ with no further qualifiers” thing? Except vastly worse, given Amanda Marcotte is actually specified as being hideously exceptional?
I know I’m being deeply uncharitable by expecting SJ-types to hold themselves to the same standards they demand from others, but really, do SJ-identified types think Amanda Marcotte is a central example of their tribe? And if so, it doesn’t occur to you that this is… not exactly a good thing?
(I seem to remember this coming up several times before, but I could be wrong, I might be conflating other SSC commenters mentioning it, etc etc.)
Because it got circulated on feminist-y blogs, more or less out of context, as if it was the former?
Actually, for what it’s worth, it’s actually possible she may have been exposed to that fragment. She saw me reading Slate Star Codex once and seemed to know what it was. When I asked if she’d read any of it, I think her response was something like “no, I don’t think he’d like what I am”, I guess meaning “feminist” by “what I am”. Sounds a bit like the words of someone who knows Scott only as a Vogon hater. (I know, I know, I should have mentioned this at first, it changes everything, etc. Whatever.)
Sigh. I’m not sure I really want to go in on this.
Scott wasn’t condemning Marcotte and only Marcotte in that post.
In a post where he was supposedly asking for people to recognize the basic humanity in others, he casually tossed off the following two short paragraphs:
So, Marcotte here is a clear stand in for feminists and feminism. Not just some, but all. Laurie Penny gets “not literally the worst”.
But hey, Scott wrote it when he was really angry. So I guess that makes it OK.
(Which, for the record, does make it understandable. But the fact that he doesn’t get that this also runs the other way is, what, disheartening, especially for someone who is a psychiatrist?)
Yeah, having just gone to read through that, I recall the post. And yes, he more or less blows out feminism.
And I don’t even mean anything you’re thinking of; if oppression ceases to be viewed on a single structural axis, feminism basically implodes as an ideology. Plus, Amanda Marcotte literally went on to have a successful media career, so it’s not like she lacks power. And this leads into the whole argument that the loud radicals of the feminist movement not only do terrible shit on the regular but also hold the most power in the movement, but that’s really a whole other story. Point is, if you take into account other, ahem, “axes of oppression”, then a lot of what feminism has to offer is just you whining about your axis and then other people whining back, without you having the trump card to shut them down.
I was initially going to suggest On Niceness, Community, & Civilization and I Can Tolerate Anything But The Outgroup, but I think that BaconBacon raises a VERY good point. Instead I suggest starting with “The Categories Were Made For Man, Not Man For The Categories” and work up to those first two posts later. I’m with James on Untitled, not a good starting point at all.
I’d agree. Start with one of the less overtly political ones, then work your way up.
I think The Toxoplasma of Rage is a good one, as far as a political post that doesn’t feel too partisan.
Ah, yes, I think Toxoplasma makes the list.
The post I keep coming back to, which also has the advantage of very limited political valence, is Meditations on Moloch.
To get her started, I’d actually recommend the Anti-Reactionary FAQ. It lines up nicely with a bunch of standard feminist beliefs and roams between being informative and funny. It’d do well with helping her learn what Scott sounds like as an author, and introducing him as someone who’s fundamentally on her side. After that, she might enjoy the recent Book Review: Seeing Like A State. It’s really interesting, pretty novel, and shows a little of how Scott tends to think sideways at problems. These are both fairly low-stakes, general-interest topics, which is really helpful with getting people to read outside their normal territory. The idea is to familiarize, get folks into a comfortable area, and then give the possibility of reading something a little more theoretical. I still wouldn’t advise you recommend things that are too pointed about feminism at this point, but rather go for (as mentioned wisely above) Categories. Following that, generalized criticisms of leftism might be acceptable, such as in Outgroup, and if things are going well, you might even be able to bring in some of the precise discussions of feminism. It’s potentially something that could be challenging, depending on how zealous she is, but this is the safest path I know of. It’s how I introduce people to Plato, for example: rather than tossing them straight in with his (pretty reasonable, considering his recent past) criticism of democracy, I start at the same place that the ancients did, with Euthyphro and Apology. Much easier to show people how a writer as wonky as Plato actually works, that way.
That’s how I found SSC! Came across a link somewhere to the Anti-Reactionary FAQ and it got me interested in reading more, so I moved on to the other posts. Then one day I discovered that the comments section wasn’t like any comments section I’d ever seen on the internet – that it was teeming with challenging ideas and civil debate and really smart people. That’s what hooked me.
I think it’s important not to start with any posts that will cause her to react emotionally. So probably any post on gender is out.
Also, I’m curious, is she a pretty-activist, intersectional feminist or a pretty, activist, intersectional feminist?
Both, since you ask! but I meant the former.
I’d view it as a long-term plan, so I would absolutely avoid anything that directly confronts her worldview in the first post like many others recommend. Instead share something which you think she will be enthusiastic about. Then discuss that with her. And only after she has built up credibility that this is good stuff, move on to the next.
A possible sequence might be:
1. “Meditations of Moloch”
2. “The Categories Were Made For Man, Not Man For The Categories”
3. On Niceness, Community, & Civilization
4. I Can Tolerate Anything But The Outgroup
Your ideal outcome is one where he/she feels that you sharing things that is of immense value to her and which does not confront her core worldview. If your goal is to help her build up some better epistemic structures for seeing the world, then it is most worthwhile to start at the core and then move out to applications rather than the other way around.
My current calibrations for this suggest the following outcome: It’s not going to work and you’re going to end up losing a friend as a direct result of this.
This is not changed significantly by any given post. Why? Because SSC posts do not exist in a vacuum, so even a very carefully curated selection will eventually lead to her reading Untitled, at which point it is extremely likely she will have an extreme disgust response (which will not be disconnected from her instant realisation that her social group would violently reject the content). Her reaction to this is not certain but very likely to be some variation on un-personing you as soon as she can find a rationale to do so.
Source: Everything that’s happened in the last 5 years.
Quite possible!
I think you exaggerate. If I were talking about bringing up talking points from way out on the right with people I barely know, then you might be right. But to tentatively talk about some meta-level principles with someone whom I trust and who trusts me seems like it can’t go that badly.
Even if she does come across Untitled, I trust her better than to ditch me because of a post I haven’t particularly endorsed on a blog I showed her some other posts of.
Having said that, I think even in the worst-case scenario where that did happen, I wouldn’t regret bringing posts to her attention. You have to stand up for what’s right where you can, right?
(And if it does go that badly, I’ll be sure to come back here and report on it!)
During one of the occasional culture war lulls that seem so unimaginable during high-heat periods like right now, I had a very-SJ-aligned friend who was engaging in a little self-reflection; wondering things out loud like, for example, why their efforts seemed so overwhelmingly targeted at “allies” rather than actual bigots etc. In the light of that, I decided it would be a good idea to introduce her to the ideas in I Can Tolerate Anything But The Outgroup. She responded appreciatively and asked if there were any other essays around the subject; I found a couple of things on Ozy’s blog that I thought she’d appreciate and held off for a while to avoid overdosing her with Grey Tribe.
Things seemed to go OK for a couple of weeks, then suddenly she vanished from Facebook. I wondered what happened for a bit, then working on a queasily unpleasant feeling I pulled up one of my backup FB accounts I’ve made over the years. And yes, there it was; a loud public post about how she’d just had to unfriend an “MRA”, along with the usual “you go girl!” comments.
(I should note at this point I’d been friends with this woman for over 10 years, including 4 years living in the same town and seeing each other regularly. We were actual, IRL friends, not Facebook Acquaintances.)
Some of the comments gave me pause; they were along the lines of “you see! I told you!” and so forth. With the assistance of a couple of other friends, I reconstructed the following sequence of events:
1) She brought up the whole “ally-baiting” thing.
2) I linked her to SSC.
3) She read I Can Read Anything But The Outgroup and initially liked it as it explained the issue that was confusing her quite well.
4) She mentioned it in private Facebook posts restricted to some of her friends.
5) Said friends declared that SSC was “MRA bullshit” and linked to Untitled as evidence.
6) This rapidly spiralled, with people bringing up specific comments as mentioned in the comment by Brad linked in the OP up there.
7) She apologised for linking this awful, awful site and said I’d suggested it
8) Her friends went on long rants about how I’ve “always” been an “MRA” and she should disown me.
9) She complied almost instantly, blocked me and made a loud public declaration about how awful I was.
My takeaway from all this has been to realise that the real problem with bridging the inferential distance across the no-mans-land of cultural warfare is not actually about convincing individuals. It’s about insulating humans from having their chimp-brains hacked by psychological mechanisms that cause them to preemptively jettison anything that would threaten their position in their in-group; and that might actually be one of the Hard Problems of human interaction.
This is so depressing.
Related, I can’t believe I’ve held off drawing this firm conclusion till now, but I really think social media is hugely responsible for polarization due to tendency to create a “with us or against us” dynamic.
Yeah, Christ, this is so bleak. I’m sorry it turned out that way for you.
I suspect it’s not so much a question of polarization on social media as it is a huge increase in the power of mob mechanics. In person, it is extremely unlikely she would be surrounded by a mob baying for my metaphorical blood as she was in that post, even if someone took exception with something she said; and it is vanishingly unlikely anyone would have opportunity to dig through her references for evidence of ideological impurity as they did.
The story has a mildly better ending – I encountered her at an event earlier this year and, as I expected, she was mostly friendly in private and didn’t even go out of her way to avoid me in front of others, which I kind of expected her to do.
Overall I wasn’t particularly upset by the whole thing, as it did not spread beyond that woman’s close circle and I tend to be fairly sanguine about this stuff as long as it doesn’t turn into a baying mob directly targeted at me.
Very, very sad story, Zorgon.
Someone (I forgot who) was commenting this on another post (I forgot which… sorry): it’s not just that people overreact to perceived attacks on their worldview, it’s that they are now willing to cut all ties with the perceived offenders and throw friendships, compassion, and decency in the garbage bin at the first sign of disagreement. This cult mentality has taken over a large part of society.
Possibly counterpoint, but more of an elaboration: I am firmly in Blue Tribe territory and several Blue Tribe friends have posted SSC posts to their FB feeds (when I certainly haven’t shown them anything).
I’ve talked with some of these people about SSC later, and no one has had such a virulent reaction.
But none of these people are self-identified “Woke.” They are just run of the mill Blue Tribe.
My Facebook friend most likely to share ssc articles is fairly intersectional feminist as far as I can tell. But she is also autistic and Jewish, so she is probably pre-selected for intersectional feminist least likely to be put off by ssc 🙂
(If she reads this, she has probably already figured out who I am. Um, hi 🙂 )
I’m jumping in very late but you should strongly reconsider this idea.
The thing that you need to accept is that nothing you can say will ever convince her that she’s wrong. People are only ever convinced by the ones they trust and SJ does a very good job of building suspicion of dissenters.
Two of my friends right now are SJWs and I’ve heard it way too often. “I thought [former friend / date / colleague] was great but then it turned out he said [mild unPC statement] so it turns out he’s a bigoted asshole who we can’t associate with.” It doesn’t matter how close you are, she will choose her ideology over you.
If you want to share SSC you still can: I showed them And I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes and some of his psychiatry blogging which they liked a lot. But if you take it to a political place that’s going to be bad for your friendship.
A Definite Beta Guy has hit on something. Why not just talk to her? What are you trying to convince her of, get her to think about, etc? There’s nothing here you can’t convey to a person directly, and there’s no risk that she’s going to look in your shirt pocket and find something objectionable.
The theme I have taken from here is that people are inevitably betrayed by their programming, be that programming biological, social, both. You can express that to her (“isn’t it shitty that people who profess a certain set of ideals often betray them unthinkingly?”) without her stumbling into the comments section and seeing regrettable examples of it happening.
(The tragic flaw of rationalism is that humans seem largely incapable of rationality, and thus to a large extent it becomes a way to say “see, my gut instincts are in fact Correct”; I see a parallel to the way many feminists recapitulate classic patriarchal views while thinking they are doing the opposite, and it’s kind of ironic that each group tends to regard the other negatively)
Yep, maybe a good idea. See reply to moscanarius below.
I don’t have any suggestions for posts, but I do have one for an introduction: “Scott and many of his commenters have had extremely unpleasant personal experiences associated with certain forms of feminism/leftism, and accordingly/arguably are very biased against the ideologies and practices that they believe lead to those experiences. That doesn’t prevent him (or the commenters) from sometimes saying very interesting things, but you should understand that the blog sometimes serves as a support group for people who experienced this particular form of trauma. While their impulse to universalize their trauma and frame it as one of the most significant contemporary societal problems is worthy of criticism, it’s always worth keeping in mind that it’s typically coming from a real and understandable place.”
For some reason nobody seems to have mentioned any of Scott’s fiction?
Generally anybody I want to recommend SSC to gets The Goddess of Everything Else first, and then probably Niceness, Community and Civilization, and then something specific to them.
[Edit: hadn’t seen Nabil’s post]
I was going to mention the fiction. I can’t convince anyone (including partners) to read any of Scott’s non-fiction posts because they’re too long for them (aka, the perfect length), but a decent number of people enjoyed the story with the colored pills, And I Showed You How Deep the Rabbit Hole Goes. And the Blue Eyed island story, if she is that sort of nerdy.
Well, everyone has already weighted in, you already have your linkfest, and you look quite keen on carrying on with your plan; but allow me to make a suggestion.
I think instead of using Scott’s words, you should use your own. In person. We may love Scott’s writting, but many people may be put off by his style, or by the format, or by the references that he uses and they don’t understand, or by the concepts that we consider basic and fundamental but are foreign to many people, or by a misunderstanding of his tone, or by actually having to read something (this happens a lot around me; no one ever reads anything I recomend, though they sometimes read what I offer as commentary to a linked text).
From what you told us, she is not exactly full of enthusiasm for SSC; it may be a bad idea to make her read things foreign to her worldview written by people she does not respect (and that many of her friends no doubt loathe). Since she is your friend and you already talk to her a lot and she has a lot of good-will towards you, it is both easier and better for everyone to talk in person, not in scriptum. Tone is often difficult to convey in written form, and changing your focus if you see a bad reaction is impossible; better to speak, as it creates more room for generous interpretation and general good will.
(consider, too, that no crazy friends of hers can share what you spoke to her on social media and harass you (or her!) into submission, as happended in the unfortunate story told by Zorgon a few comments above)
Yes, there’s probably something to be said for this. Maybe I’ll try it this way, or at least start with it. I’m not sure! We shall see.
Also bear in mind one possible outcome is that she really digs SSC, starts trawling through old open threads out of a previously unrecognized urge to read about battleships, then stumbles across across this strategy session.
Don’t link her anything related to social justice. You’re going to get something between “Oh, that’s interesting. [forty minutes of dead silence followed by a change of subject]” and a serious argument.
Your best bet is linking her something good but completely unrelated, like one of the psychology posts, and hoping she develops a taste for the site and discovers the SJ stuff later on her own. But this isn’t going to have a very good hit rate either, just a better one.
Long time lurker, first time poster – glad to be here.
When I was seventeen, I had an consciousness-related experience that I can’t reconcile with any of the competing viewpoints about whether or not we have free will or an integrated “self”. I’ve never experienced something like this before or since. Perhaps somebody here has a better idea than I do how this fits.
I was at a barbecue when something went wrong – the person attending the fire lost control of some lighter fluid and I got hit full in the face with a burning stream of the stuff. I didn’t see it coming – I heard a shout, turned my face toward a red glow, and “lost consciousness.”
Except I didn’t actually lose consciousness. What all my friends saw was me running in circles, clawing at my face, and screaming until they tackled me and rolled my face in the grass to put out the fire. What I experienced was a sudden transition to darkness, silence, and weightlessness that lasted for several seconds, with a vague sense that things were happening that I couldn’t connect to. I don’t remember any particular thoughts – just the very specific and unique sensation of an extended period of total sensory deprivation and a feeling of being “paused”, in some sense. And I specifically remember being aware *that I was aware* during this event, and that everything else should not be missing. Then I came back to full sensation, face flat on the ground with my friends holding me down and asking if I was OK. Thanks to a very low ignition point, after eight weeks and a lot of burn cream and bandages, I was.
Anyway, my point is: I don’t understand what happened to separate my sense of self from what was happening to the rest of me, but more importantly, I don’t understand how this could have happened at all if the “self” is just an illusion built from an aggregate of submodules. I feel like this has to be a wrong hypothesis based on my direct experience of having my consciousness cut off from my body. If there’s a specific mechanism whose action is to cut off the (material correlates of the) self from the rest of the central nervous system during certain kinds of crises, doesn’t that seem to imply that the self is a concrete subsystem and it normally is directly involved with choosing our actions? But it also seems like a “free will” subsystem that can be turned off is not completely “free” in the sense that we’d like to mean it.
The sub modules that comprise self lost control of some the other sub-modules.
Also, I think sense of self is somewhat backwards constructed. Drugs which leave the user conscious but prevent formation of short term memory have interesting effects when viewed meta-physically. You tend to be (mostly) yourself, but you have no memory of being yourself.
I don’t have a problem with the idea of the physical correlates of self being composed of neural subsystems – I just don’t see how that in any way implies that the self is an illusion. For example, in the situation I experienced, the failure mode could simply be a gap in the timeline – memory literally jumping from the red glow to being on the ground, with no intervening sense of time. Why not reconstruct that instead?
The other detail of the experience I left out was there was just a little bit of residual proprioception: I had a clear feeling of moving to the right, rotating clockwise, and leaning to my right – all of it very slow and slight, but present, and all of it taking place in this weightless (e.g., what I imagine zero-gravity feels like, or the feeling of floating you get during sleep paralysis). Clearly that’s consistent with running in circles and getting tackled, so either something was getting through, or (if you prefer) something was edited into the memory so it wasn’t completely blank afterward.
That part of the event makes me especially skeptical of the “backward-constructed self”: what kind of memory subsystem would respond by reconstructing such a tiny fragment, rather than either nothing, or something more substantial? It seems more consistent with the idea that I had a very thin channel to the outside as it was happening. But, again, what the heck would that channel be for?
The phrase “self is an illusion” is itself an illusion. You can have a self and be comprised of biological systems. But you have to let go of the idea that “you” are separate from your biological body. And you have to let go of the idea that “you” are the entirety of the body.
Self is a translation.
We weren’t engineered. So don’t expect failures and gaps in translating your physical reality into self to have a purpose.
The self is absolutely real. So are, say, colors. But they are still a translation of the physical world.
As far as I can tell, no one actually believes those. They write it in the title but if you read the body they add in so many disclaimers and qualifications and redefinitions that they actually are saying nothing of the kind.
I’m glad you came out of that scary situation okay.
Thanks. It was almost 30 years ago and no longer a painful memory. I get the feeling you are right, that nobody is fully committed to the “there is no actual self” viewpoint – but if that’s case, I don’t understand what they are trying to claim instead. I’d be really interested in hearing thoughts on my experience from somebody who truly believes there is no self in the classical sense.
if that’s case, I don’t understand what they are trying to claim instead.
Clicks. Reviews. Invitations to conferences by people wanting someone provocative.
I don’t know if this is what most philosophers mean when they talk about lack of self, but I know a bit about the Buddhist idea of the self-as-an-illusion. Caveat: this is an area that people argue a lot about, sometimes getting really technical and other times getting really hand-wavey, and I don’t claim to be anywhere close to definitive with this off-the-cuff summary.
Basically, it’s not saying that *consciousness* per se is an illusion. However, when people talk about a “self” they are usually also referring to some sort of fundamental identity. Sometimes this is almost indistinguishable from the religious conception of a soul. This “self” is seen as continuous, consistent, and separate from the “outside world”. When Buddhist doctrine (or the version I was taught) refers to the self as an illusion, these are the assumptions it is challenging. I have a sense of a distinct “me” that is the same thing in this moment and the next. I have the sense that this “me” is a distinct entity floating around in a mess of “not me”. This perceived continuity of identity and separation of “me” from everything else is the illusion that people are talking about. As far as I can tell, people are better at intellectually grasping this concept in it’s extremes: why should the person I was when I was eleven years old be more truly “me” than the person my brother is now? Why should my fingertips be “me” when I am writing, but not my pen? If half the synapses in my brain are gradually replaced by new connections, am I still me?
Counterarguments are that even though the self (body, brain, perception, etc) is inconsistent, it changes in non-random ways and the nature of those changes is part of what defines the “self” over time. In this case I guess you’d say that the illusion is the feeling that the self is much more stable and definite than it really is.
No strong thoughts, but it doesn’t have to be someone who reads all of them. That can be solved by appointing more than one.
Meta-level, I think you should appoint someone who you think thinks almost exactly like you. Maybe do an random-opinions poll and choose a regular or three closest to what you would answer?
What is the mission of this moderator? I read most of the comments and don’t find that they need more moderation.
(that one of my own comments was recently deleted did not impact my assessment, afaict)
My guess would be to review (reported?) posts and impose temporary bans in case of trouble. Scott self-reportedly doesn’t have time to deal with that himself.
Wouldn’t a more reasonable requirement for a moderator or moderators simply be to read all the reported comments, as opposed to all the comments?
In theory yes, but knowing the context goes a long way. It could be that in the middle of a contentious argument where both sides are behaving similarly, only one person bothers to report the other.
Well, yes, you would not want moderators to judge comments in isolation; ideally they would read most of the thread a problematic comment was in, and also maybe have some sense of/do some research on, the poster’s previous history.
Still, the report feature would serve to draw attention to potential problem posts without burdening the moderator to read every post in every thread.
It does raise a problem which is that my best guess is that prolific posters (like myself), as well as those with known ideological leanings (like myself) probably wouldn’t make good moderators, yet there is probably a correlation between frequent posters and people who read lots of posts, and people might also be more accepting of the judgment of a known poster than a mysterious lurker.
I guess the ideal would be someone like Bakkot who is known and well-liked, seems to magically read everything (or just frequently control-Fs his name?), and yet rarely wades into any contentious debates, though I guess there could also be the sort of balance where both the designated right wing moderator and the designated left wing moderator have to agree before banning, etc. But that also imposes a burden of corresponding behind the scenes, and makes the overall job more time-consuming, most likely, if no one person besides Scott is empowered to basically act as substitute-Scott.
@onyomi:
If you were a moderator, I wouldn’t have any qualms, even though I know your ideological bent.
It’s not about ideological bent.
I think Bakkot already has his plate full with the subreddit’s moderation.
Based on that subject, are there any people (possibly already moderators) on the subreddit or discord who could moderate here?
I agree that the site doesn’t currently feel in need of more moderation, though if Scott is planning to do less moderation in the future than he currently does it would be nice if the current level could be roughly maintained.
I agree with this. Unless Scott is doing a lot more moderating than I think he is, I feel like this community does an excellent job of self-regulating.
I won’t suggest anybody specific, but having a few years ago seen what happened when another non-moderated site picked moderators from the commentariat, I have a meta-level opinion that a moderator needs to be more or less like a bouncer in a bar – someone whose first instinct, if they see a fight starting, is NOT to wade in and start punching whichever side they don’t like, but rather to cool things down in a more or less fair manner. (Metaphorically, this other site had chosen as bouncers the reigning champion bar brawlers. It didn’t work out well.)
I’ve been a moderator / “community liaison” for a large forum before, where I had a team of moderators serving under me, and wrote much of our moderator training documents and community guidelines. You’ve described the first requirement pretty well- good moderators are friendly people who are good at defusing conflict and not taking things personally.
Moderators should be anonymous to the user base, but known to each other. We shouldn’t know if it’s Scott or not. The mods should review each other’s actions. Scott’s principles that the site is moderated by should be well-known to the mod team. (And probably to the users as well, but the mods especially need it, as well as a list of past decisions.)
Do we really want this? It seems to me that’s a great way for people to project supposed political biases on the moderators.
I’ve thought before, when Scott has to go on vacation and tells us moderation will be light, he instead should not tell us he’s going away and should appoint a deputy to post as him for modding purposes, with the goals of 1) not letting people know it’s not Scott, so follow Scott’s posting guidelines as close as possible, and 2) don’t do anything Scott might regret, so use a light touch. Together this keeps the community going smoothly even when he’s not here as if he is here.
I never posted that, because it didn’t seem worth the bother, but if Scott is thinking of reducing the moderation load on himself (and I think that’s a fine goal, because the alternative is for him to struggle along with an increasing workload until he quits) then my ideas are suddenly of interest.
Someone might wonder “is it okay to duke out ideas with this person is a moderator?” which is why I suggest anonymity. Under this theory, users shouldn’t even know who is on the mod team. But if they always think “you know, this person I’m fighting with might be on the mod team” for every poster, we could get some nice social effects.
One thing to wonder is what issues consume Scott’s time. Is it out-and-out spam? Keeping conversations civil? Stopping persistent trolls?
I don’t follow. It sounds from your first sentence like you think mods should be anonymous so people aren’t discouraged from posting, but it sounds from your third sentence like a little discouragement is exactly what you want. And why should whether the mod has a stake in the debate affect whether they think mod action is appropriate? That doesn’t sound like ideal moderation at all. Moreover, I don’t think this potential discouragement is even going to be a big factor, since right now lots of people are fine duking it out with Scott himself while he’s sole moderator—granting of course selection effect because I wouldn’t know who’s choosing not to post.
On the other hand, if the moderators are known, the same people will spend a lot of time finding quotes in their comments that prove the biases. Which will probably attract larger debate than mere guesses.
This is a good point and I didn’t think of this.
This is why I suggested that we make sure any moderation action is bipartisan. It kills this immediately.
I liked your suggestion, but I had two issues with it:
1. How well does this scale? Do we need e.g. a Christian mod and an atheist mod too?
2. How sympathetic will e.g. an alt-right mod be to a moderate conservative poster, or a moderate progressive mod to a communist poster? Certainly each is identifiably on the left or right, but given for instance all the anger I’ve seen directed at Republicans by alt-righters, I’m not convinced this makes for balance.
Given how much of the heat here is generated by left-right friction, and that so many things (including religion) map well onto that axis, I don’t see a huge problem here.
The basic idea is that all actions need to be countersigned by someone who has different ideological positions from the person proposing it. Yes, it’s possible that the alt-right (say) will start complaining that they aren’t represented among the mods and are being prosecuted by the regular right mods. I think that’s still better than allowing mod or mods who don’t have a political crosscheck on them. Maybe set a norm of trying to have the seconding mod be the closest reasonable to the poster in question, although that may not always work.
A norm like that would probably work really well. I don’t have any objections to your proposal, then, provided that Scott is looking for >2 mods.
I cosign this, endorse it, and write it in sixty-point bold. Every action must be automatically reviewed by at least one other moderator, with no technical way it could be hidden even should the original mod try.
This becomes even more necessary should the mods be anonymous – otherwise, people will wonder whether the warning/ban was given by the other commenter they were just disagreeing with. (And if the mods’ names are public, and someone was actually disagreeing with them… well, the review’s still just as necessary.)
In fact, it might also be good policy for a mod to recuse himself from threads where he was involved?
On the subject of moderation …
What if you have two or more people whose judgement of a comment (as simple as worth reading or not worth reading, perhaps more complicated) is included with the comment, in a way that lets a reader choose to read only those comments moderator A thinks worth reading, or only those B thinks worth reading, or only those both think worth reading, or … .
So that echo chambers become even easier to form (and, in SSC’s case, lowering the chance of shared vocabulary)? I like the Archipelago idea as much as anyone else, but our current problem isn’t exposure to excessive diversity of thought.
I strongly endorse this. As a general principle, mods should not moderate actions that involve themselves. There might be exceptions (“You can’t ban me because I’ve gotten into a fight with all of you!”), but as a general rule, it’s a good one.
Someone who does moderating very well is hacker news. Paul Graham once said that HN was an experiment in seeing how long a community could continue before it degenerated.
Their guidelines are here
https://news.ycombinator.com/newsguidelines.html
A few things I’ve noticed that HN does differently than elsewhere are things like.
1. Moderator often participates in discussions not as “moderator”, but simply as person trying to raise the level of the conversation.
2. Most things are not explicit confrontations but hidden. The most radical one of these is the shadow-ban HN has, where the user keeps seeing his posts, but everyone else doesn’t.
3. The rules are vague, and mostly based on creating a civil tone of discussion.
My sense of the of a good moderator given the above is someone who is exceptional good at these things today. Very interesting commenter already today. Effective at countering points, but doesn’t get angry or perhaps even that confrontational. Oh, and that this person and Scott agrees on some moderating guidelines that are very SSC-y, and post these publicly.
I believe their moderators are paid employees.
The idea of “shadow banning” strikes me as an incredibly shitty thing to do. A kind of gaslighting for our age of “ghosting.”
Seconded.
Thirded.
Fourthed
Fifthed. (Edited)
Devil’s advocate – but the advantage of the shadowban is that people don’t bother to create new accounts in an attempt to avoid the ban.
This adds value if the trolls are more motivated to continue trolling than the moderators are to stop them.
The motivated trolls, being motivated, would know about the concept of shadow bans and check.
Shadow bans are a dick move. “I want to ban you but I am le tired so whatever fuck you”. Sometimes dick moves are called for, but you really need to be sure of it.
Shadowbanning is the punishment that fits the crime of evading a ban.
I would consider the existence of shadow banning as you describe it an adequate reason to avoid a blog. It’s a deliberate fraud on the poster, justified by nothing more than a moderator’s opinion that he deserves it. I prefer to avoid associating with people who behave that way.
I feel like Shawdow banning is basically what people do IRL with people we find annoying. Just smile and nod and mostly ignore them as much as possible. The only difference is online that one moderator works for many people, which is why it is about choosing a good one.
The only person that has attempted to ban-run is Sidles, and he’s distinctive enough (and harmless enough these days) that I don’t think shadowbans are necessary.
Shadowbanning is necessary exactly for someone like John Sildes, since this community apparently doesn’t have enough respect for Scott to avoid engaging on a substantive level with an open and defiant defector.
This analogy works if other people would agree with the moderator’s decision.
Shadowbanning is abused when most people would actually not mind comments by the banned person, but the moderator decided it is better if they do not see them. In other words, when the moderator acts against the interest not just of the banned person, but also against the interest of the remaining ones.
The correct use is “I shadowban X because no one wants to listen to them”, and the incorrect use is “I shadowban X because people would actually listen to them, and I don’t want this”. The worst part is not that it is bad against X (you should be allowed to ban people for whatever reason), but that it is misleading for everyone else (they assume that certain behavior gets one banned, and it is actually also something else that is never mentioned).
How is that not also true of a regular ban?
I don’t mind slides, but Scott has decided it’s better if he be unable to comment (and therefore I cannot see comments he might otherwise make)
What about the variant (I’ll use the term “hellbanning” to disambiguate for this discussion, although the terms are often use interchangeably) where the only users who can see your posts are other hellbanned users; better or worse than more vanilla shadowbanning?
Years ago on the Something Awful forums this was called “hellbanning” and it was phased out because it was considered too harsh a punishment even by the goons.
… j/k, it was because they started using it so aggressively they discovered it didn’t scale: making the threads display correctly, postcounts add up right, etc. with a bunch of hellbanned running around blew server performance right to, uh, hell.
Maybe the moderation style should change from time to time? I’d support a two week experiment of “no imagery, metaphor, irony, sarcasm or deliberate exageration allowed.” Preferably enforced by AutisticCat, since (I think?) this aligns with their interests.
This seems like a great idea, possibly the best idea ever! It would be like heaven, if heaven were an autistic-friendly library full of every book ever.
(I think I hit all of them, and fully expect that everyone would be banned within minutes if this were enacted.)
We should probably also ban any mention of ‘Iowa’ during those two weeks 😛
At least we aren’t heading up on another Presidential primary. 😛
Porn came up here a few weeks ago, and those discussing it seemed to condemn it fairly unanimously, as an addictive, unrealistic superstimulus that leaves you dissatisfied with reality and doesn’t give anything in return. I wonder whether anyone is willing to defend it? Is there a case that can be made in favour of it?
For one thing, it seems like it might be good for self-discovery—figuring out one’s own sexual tastes—but I’m not sure whether it really works that way in practice.
I think porn is a topic where critics are more likely to speak up than defenders. I’m with Tom Lehrer; I think no more defense is needed than that it’s fun. The criticism of being an addictive, unrealistic superstimulus can really be directed at art and entertainment in general, and perhaps I’m just a libertine but I’m on the side of thinking those are the best parts of life, and “productive” activities are justified by their contribution to those rather than vice versa.
Can you defend fun, and entertainment in general ? I personally enjoy entertainment quite a bit, but I do not think it is rational to do so.
Those 2..3 hours that you spend on, say, watching a summer blockbuster, are essentially wasted time. You would be better off spending that time on accomplishing your goals, whatever they may be (granted, if your terminal or instrumental goals include watching blockbusters, this argument doesn’t apply, but still).
One possible objection to this would be, “but if I don’t have fun once in a while, I end up getting burned out”. However, the optimal solution here is to train yourself to have as little fun as possible (ideally, none); not to feed your addictions all the time. The obvious counter-objection to that is, “learning to spend less time on fun and more time on work is either too difficult or outright impossible”; but, given that many people who have done this do exist, I don’t think the counter-objection is credible.
“Watching summer blockbusters” might not be a terminal value, but isn’t “having fun”? I feel like that’s the only terms in which fun can be defended—as an end in itself. If it isn’t a terminal value, then I don’t really know what can be. Isn’t everything ultimately valuable because it eventually affords some kind of pleasure, of which “fun” is one type?
I feel like a funny person to be making this argument, because in practice I actually spend much more time working and much less time having fun than the median person, but I think in philosophical terms that’s where I stand.
Did they train themselves, or were they innately more capable of that behavior?
I’ll defend it the same way I’ll defend fried chicken, cookies, and hard liquor: they’re superstimuli that are bad for you in excess and probably not at all advisable for certain susceptible people (people who can’t consume them in moderation), but can still be enjoyable and innocuous in moderation for many or most people.
Also, different can of worms I will not attempt to back up or defend in any quantifiable way: if you think porn is bad for your mental health, maybe what is really bad for your health is masturbation; if you think excessive masturbation is bad for your health and well-being, maybe what is really bad is too many orgasms.
A cursory glance at wikipedia suggests the research has shown no obvious categorical harm to looking at it, although I appreciate the nominative determinism in Middlesex University conducting a metastudy on it.
What is the main defense of porn?
It should be around to reduce sexual frustration among those who can not get a partner. That’s the same reason why I support legal adult prostitution as long as the prostitutes voluntarily participate in the trade.
The only requirements should be:
1.Porn stars have to be adults.
2.They have to voluntarily participate in recorded sexual activities.
3.Nobody should be harmed.
If it turned out that e.g. meditation worked better against incel sexual frustration, would you be okay with criminalising porn and prostitution?
No. But meditation instruction and classes should be become standard parts of public school, and mandatory classes as part of rehabilitation of sex criminals.
@Rowan
1. If it would work that well you’d not have to criminalize them, as the demand would dry up.
2. Those who like to ban things will typically declare that highly unrealistic solutions are sufficient grounds for banning what they want to ban.
3. So saying yes just encourages bad people to behave badly.
Healthy food works better at nutrition but that doesn’t lead to us outlawing junk food.
Given how down most people are on fetishes, and particularly the prospects of having to indulge a fetish, such people probably should be happy about the outlet provided by fetish porn.
Also: Some people are into things that don’t exist in real life, and it’s probably good for them to be able to enjoy depictions of whatever it is for them.
A question to which I do not know the answer: if someone has a sexual desire that cannot be ethically fulfilled (pedophilia, rape, murder, etc.), does indulging in porn related to that fantasy increase or decrease the probability of him acting on those desires irl? I could kind of see it going both ways.
If the latter, it seems attempts to prosecute e.g. child porn might be counterproductive insofar as illegal acts are not committed in the making of it (animation, use of actors and actresses who are of age but very small and young-looking, for example).
Evidence Mounts: More Porn, LESS Sexual Assault
There is some research (Diamond et al; Miller posted a link to an article which cites some of the Diamond work while I was writing this) which seems to suggest that porn is more likely to substitute for sex crime than to encourage it; it seems to find a negative correlation between porn availability and rate of sex crimes. Social science is hard, of course, but I am not aware of any research pointing in the opposite direction which is nearly as good as Diamond’s. The research which purports to find harmful effects from porn uses things like changes in survey responses to measure the harm, rather than changes in crime rates, and this greater level of indirectness makes me much more suspicious of whether the “harm” is genuine.
One thing that can be done is to legalize cartoon child porn while real child porn needs to remain illegal.
Studies might show that more porn causes less sexual assault, but I think it’s plausible that the dynamics around unethical-sex-act porn could be different.
I’d be inclined to think people would be even more likely to prefer substitutes in those cases, so unless you have evidence, I still have to disagree about what is “plausible” here.
To elaborate, I think that while the “relieve sexual frustration through porn rather than sex” effect would still apply, and as you say probably more strongly, there are other effects in the opposite direction that don’t exist for normal porn. Specifically, unethical-act porn could cause people to spend more time thinking about unethical acts, or make them more likely to view unethical acts as acceptable/normal/desirable.
It still doesn’t look remotely likely to me that the effects in that direction would be as strong as the contrary effects, so I still have to disagree with your assessment of what’s plausible unless you can actually produce some evidence.
I’m not saying it is the case, merely that it is plausible; I think it’s difficult to judge how strong a logical sociological effect is just by thinking about it.
In any case, the post linked shows major decreases in child sex abuse in the Czech Republic which is evidence that you are right, but on the other hand I can imagine the end of communism affecting both crime and crime statistics in other ways as well.
@onyomi I think the more unethical a sex fetish is the better it is for anime and mock porn (i.e. no real action involved) to meet the needs instead of the real thing.
One example is the sexual cannibalism community. As far as I know they have been posting fantasy stories for many years but very few people actually tries to murder and eat someone in real life (OK Armin Meiwes is an exception).
I won’t mind pedophiles having sex with sex bots that look like kids and look at anime child porn as long as they don’t harm real kids. Simulation child porn should still be banned though because we can’t figure out whether some porn is actually made without harming real children.
What we need to do is to punish the real thing (rape, murder, etc) enough that people with such fantasies agree to not replicate their fantasies in real life.
While it may seem counterproductive, in the case of underage specifically, the law would (in an insane way) likely dictate that by creating it in art form, you possess an interest in creating it in real life and are simply exploiting a loop hole.
That’s why a lot of artists and art sites avoid it at all costs. It certainly doesn’t help that any platform that allows adult content basically puts as its big-lettered rule: No CP, no underage. The near-universal application of that rule makes sure that particular content stays suppressed.
I agree with the other posters. Its primary benefit is increasing sex life quality for those interested in sex who can’t get it regularly, and I think this effect is easy to underestimate, both because it’s hard to account for diffuse gains, and because the biggest beneficiaries are likely to be socially isolated. And a secondary benefit is whatever nonsexual enjoyment people get out of consuming it (however much or little that is, I gave up predicting this kind of thing when I learned people some people loved Sharknado 2).
There’s also a possible substitution effect (reducing extreme expressions of sexuality, e.g. rape). But even if this weren’t true, I’d defend it for the prior reasons.
The talk of satisfying/sampling niche tastes, though, is harder for me to judge, because to some extent I think porn creates those tastes – not in everyone, but it makes them more prevalent than they would otherwise be. And then the question is whether people would have been happier not “discovering” such tastes, and how many people would have developed them anyway. It seems like it’s heavily dependent on empirical questions about fetish acquisition and sexual satisfaction before and after acquisition that I don’t have answers for. Though, to be fair, I haven’t really looked either.
I’m quite happy to defend pornography on several grounds, starting with categorical defense on the grounds on freedom of expression. For those who don’t care about or (these days) are actively hostile to meta-level freedom of expression defenses, I would point out that the evidence is that pornography if anything decreases rates of sexual abuse and assault and that what few claims there are to the contrary are of a piece with the “Grand Theft Auto And The Basketball Diaries Caused Columbine” school of Media Effects studies. Add to that that many works we now view as culturally significant would be viewed as pornography by various cultures and times and thus we should be cautious putting in place rules that would prevent the creation of future significant works, the quality of life improvement for the terminally friendless, loveless, and socially isolated…
One can address issues with safety and consent in the specific subset of pornography concerned with live models/actors (including things like STD transmission and other workplace safety concerns, age limits on actors/models, etc) completely independently of the question of “Porn, what is it good for”. If your society has laws on the age of consent and OSHA laws involving the handling of bodily fluids, simply hold the producers of photographs and videos to them.
As far as the issue of unusual fetishes/paraphilias, based on my experiences in an online subculture with a not-entirely-undeserved reputation for such things, I think it’s definitely true that some people can drift towards more extreme tastes over time, but this seems to be relatively rare and more a matter of predisposition than “this totally Vanilla guy got my copy of 50 Shades of Grey and now he’s trawling Gorean lifestyle BBSes looking for hookups!”.
Porn certainly helped me during many long years of virginity to have some idea what to do when it finally became time for the actual act.
I did get decent sexual education in school, but that only teaches you how to not get pregnant or infected. Very important, for sure, but doesn’t help much with pleasing a woman.
I won’t defend porn – I think it’s a distracting stimulus that hampers engagement in the real world with real people, and that it – like sugar and booze – is something that the neeked savanna ape is hard wired to want in quantities in excess of what is good for said ape. I think in particular the nexus of kids, porn and adults has a high harm potential.
But I am even less enthused about defending anti-porn statues and practices. The line is too grey and too subject to abuse/flaunting.
I would argue for all porn (even CP) being legit for a few reasons. One could name a few like “cartoon child porn doesn’t hurt anyone”, “potential child molesters could unload their sexual frustration with pornography rather than predation on children” and so on, but I would prefer to start from a different point. To me, it seems that, for the people in power, fighting CP is not a true good, but only an instrumental good for finding ways to justify censorship. Like, for example, here in Russian IT circles there is currently a big brouhaha about the government blocking websites in the most idiotic manner possible. And how did it start? Simple, with a good old “protect the kids” mantra. First, the government was like “oh, don’t you worry, we are doing it for your own good, we are only going to block child porn, drug sale websites and suicide ideation propaganda”. Now, three years down the road, a website can be blocked for literally anything – like, for example, not keeping their servers with the customer data somewhere where good old FSB can easily get to, or having a supposedly slanderous article about some obscure pop star, or “offending the believers’ faiths”, or having pirated content, or having articles written by opposition, or simply sharing an IP address with a site from the above list, or pretty much anything. And still, in every single discussion I’ve seen, some nice person or three pop up and say “Hey, you are against the censorship of internets – you must be a pedophile, drug peddler and you want our kids to die!..”
I might be in a minority by saying I don’t even find it to be superstimulus. I’m happily in a committed relationship, and I use porn to relieve sex drive when:
a) partner isn’t available and I want something
b) partner is available, but I really can’t be bothered to go through the whole rigmarole.
The advantage is, simply, that it provides sexual release. Lack of sexual release really can get in the way of the whole rationality thing, in my experience, and although loving sex is a wonderful thing indeed, sometimes it isn’t available or I just want the gosh-darn libido to go into remission like it ought to. I’m aware that not everyone has a healthy relationship with porn, and to that extent, I understand criticisms of it, but I’ve never had that kind of experience myself.
Oh hey! A topic I can proclaim some expertise on! (Editor of a porn site currently, previously published an erotic e-book, wrote scripts for a couple animations)
I think the simplest defenses are best. It’s fun, and it’s a basis of sexual release. I also think it can be a font of creativity. Some people made a point about fetishes being born from porn, but that implies a chicken-egg problem, when the situation is much simpler than that: It involves the creator thinking up something interesting and then assessing whether it’s hot or not. If not, then it’s discarded. If it is, you go all in. It ultimately leads to strange and interesting fetishes…from futanari and tentacles to vore and furries. (Not that I’m fond of all those, especially furries…ugh)
My sibling, an artist, said it best: A creative high is as good as, if not better than, a quality orgasm. So why not mix both?
Plus you have opportunities for goofiness and absurdity, which allows for art to happen. An example of this: That meme image that went around recently that said “Doesn’t this weather make you want to shove eels up my ass?”
I will say, though, that it’s hard to defend when people use terms like “cartoon” to define, in broad strokes, western 2D artwork/animation, ecchi/hentai, and 3D artwork/animation. Cartoon is a loaded word: People think Disney or Nick cartoons when that occurs. Because they think that, they get disgusted because they imagine their favorite Disney princess, so noble and pure, becoming something naked and profane…sometimes having sex with a non-human character.
(Fun coincidence: My friend, who knows about my line of work, sent me a Beauty and the Beast (the toon, not the live-action film) BDSM drawing as a joke tonight, to which I responded “Not the worst I’ve seen 😝”)
Add to the list of objections the exploitation of the actors/actresses involved. There might be a few genres that attempt to be more “respectful,” but largely the performers are degraded and abused and are not entering this line of work out of desire but out of desperation. You’re watching some poor girl who came out to Hollywood to be a movie star and is now being abused, degraded and risking STDs so she can get bus fare back to Iowa.
I’m not saying it should be illegal, but nothing about the production or consumption of porn is good or virtuous.
But he’s giving her bus fare back to Iowa, and you’re not.
@Conrad Honcho
How is that different from waitressing?
IMO there is this weird narrative around porn where it’s mostly abuse by the evil capitalists, but then all other employment is somehow fully voluntary, free of abuse, etc. It’s a childish narrative.
It does seem pretty different from waitressing to me– but the fact that the gal chose it over waitressing still ought to count for something.
I can easily imagine an owner/manager of a restaurant who is really abusive (Hi, Gordon R) and a porn environment that is quite friendly (some porn is actually directed by ex-performers, btw).
This is my objection to the narrative: both porn and non-porn work are reduced to a cliche, where any bad examples of the former are consider evidence that the work is evil, while the many bad examples of the latter are ignored.
It’s cherry picking and motivated reasoning all the way down.
Given the way 99% of human beings’ minds treat sex, the desperation needed before a woman will sell her body for sex is almost always far greater than the desperation needed before she’ll go waitressing. More desperation creates greater incentives to abuse the workers.
This also applies to selling organs, by the way.
@Jiro: but 99% of people don’t do porn. Maybe it’s the same 99%?
@Jiro
You are arguing that the supply of workers is small relative to the demand. This makes their bargaining position stronger, not weaker. Female porn actors get paid more than male porn actors, FYI.
It’s pretty amusing that this topic turns people into communists: ‘capitalism exploits desperate workers.’
Yes, people who are unable to police their limits often get exploited. You have however not provided any evidence that these women are more exploited in the porn industry than similarly desperate women are in other professions or even that desperation is very strongly linked to exploitation. For example, it seems to me that models are often greatly pressured into self-harm by eating disorders, yet these women don’t seem especially in desperate circumstances. Studies show that beautiful people get treated way better than ugly people, so it’s doubtful that models are the most desperate women in society.
My only requirement is that sex work has to be done by consenting adults.
Voluntary porn stars and especially prostitutes should be respected in this cruel world. Legal prostitutes allow incel men and women to live out their romantic and sexual fantasies. Isn’t that something noble? Unless you are a fundamentalist you should be thankful to porn stars and prostitutes because they have actually made many STEM nerds happy in this world with a completely horrible dating market.
I think this an archaic belief, one that’s built on moral narratives than actual evidence. The vast majority of women know what they’re getting into when they go into porn, even those in Eastern Europe. Some may have attempted to break into Hollywood first, but there are many more now that simply enter knowing fully well that’s where they want to go.
Nowadays, there are a lot of porn actresses who essentially function like a cross of regular actresses and normal people. They have Instagram accounts, stream on Twitch, chat on Twitter, etc. Often these days, if there is abuse, it’s often coming from these sources rather than from the industry itself. I recall a French porn actress who all but quit because of the bile being thrown at her on social media. An example was her posting a pic at her sister’s wedding, and people started throwing shit about how she’s a whore, her family should be ashamed (note that her family knew about her job and were supportive of it), she’s disgusting, etc.
This is not to say there isn’t exploitative practices happening in the business. There’s a lot of seedy shit that can and will happen underneath the surface. But I’d say most jobs that aren’t finance/banking and lack labor organization have similar problems in different ways.
Former porn actor here who still knows a ton of girls in the industry.
This stereotype of desperate women being forced into the industry is woefully misguided. Any of the women who participate know they could get other jobs as waitresses, promoters, cashiers, etc, but choose sex work because it pays so much better for the amount of work it entails. Many of the girls also work these other jobs and treat their porn bucks as easy party money. The fact is that they *choose* porn because they prefer its payoff to the other options available to them and everybody else.
And they absolutely have other options, because a woman attractive enough to make regular money doing porn is attractive and personable enough to be shortlisted in virtually every entry level industry she might want to apply, and she has a definite advantage over the rest of the unwashed masses right from the moment she walks in to drop off a resume.
Talent are treated as commodities, and agents will always push for more. Some are pretty scummy about it. But offering more cash for more intense scenes can only be considered degradation or abuse if one considers the performers to be *entitled* to earning from 3 to low 4 figures per hour for what amounts to, let’s be honest here, almost entirely unskilled labour. The worst that happens if the performer refuses is that the director finds someone else to do the shoot and they miss out on the paycheque.
From somebody who has been there, if someone says it’s degrading that someone is working porn to get busfare home, I’d say “Cool, then they should probably go get a real job and work for it like anyone else in that situation.”. People aren’t entitled to free rides and better treatment than everyone else just because they’re attractive (And a lot of sex workers seem to forget this).
How do wages get this high given competition from poor women in poor countries? Is the ability to speak English extremely valuable?
The American consumer doesn’t value performances by poor women in poor countries as highly as he does American/English/East Asian girls.
English is valuable, but also there’s just less work in Eastern Europe. Plus, rates are somewhat comparable by my understanding of the situation (which makes sense, given that Prague and Budapest, the two primary cities of production, are rich by most standards)
The porn industry is in a really weird place right now thanks to all the amateur content hitting the scene through free networks.
The studios obviously can’t compete with the price point of free while offering the same product, so the divide between low/no budget smalltime productions featuring randoms and extremely high production value projects featuring big names is getting wider and wider in order to sell what the small studios can’t provide.
I was never bigtime, and even some of the girls I worked with on niche projects (Think super in shape female body builders) were able to command fly-ins and $3000-$4000 for scenes that took a couple hours to shoot.
The other aspect is that the production companies really, really, don’t want to get sued. Administrative hassles are usually not worth the trouble, and anything that could possibly smell like sex trafficking is a lightning rod for scrutiny. That, and they really don’t save much money if they’re paying a couple grand in airfare to import an eastern European model or something.
Also are you just talking recorded videos or what?
Because Romania is like, the camgirl capital of the world. That said, they compete on price and volume. Most Americans want to see a “girl next door” type, not a poor eastern european speaking broken english.
Anyone have insights into the difference between monopolar depression and bipolar II? I’ve never had traditional mania (bad decisions, grandiosity, speech pressure), but I’ll get a sort of mild racing thoughts and too much energy at times that really contrasts with staring-at-the-wall depression.
The reason I ask is that the main treatment for bipolar seems to be lithium, which is way more risky than SSRIs, particularly because of the narrow range between clinically effective and toxic. But it seems like I’ve heard people idly speculate that microdose lithium in the water might actually be good for the population as a whole, and things like Lithia Water used to be common (and hm, looks like it’s even still up for sale on amazon). So that makes me curious if there’s a low enough dose that it’s probably not harmful and has a nonzero chance of a noticeable effect on what might be mild bipolar ii.
(And also if anybody else has insight into whether monopolar to bipolar is a smooth gradient or a completely disjoint set)
Edit: well obviously I should have looked to gwern before anything else. Still interested in insight and experiences anyone has to offer.
Bipolar II here, usual “I’m not a doctor/psych/scott take everything i say with a grain of salt etc.” disclaimer.
That could be hypomania. Other things to consider: Do a lot of things annoy you during those times (irritability)? Do you sleep normally, or do you sleep like 4 hours a night? Do these period last for several days (if not weeks), or are they more of a day to day thing? Abnormal cheeriness is obviously a sign, though that can be surprisingly hard to catch by yourself.
Lithium is used for manic episode treatment, it’s not effective against bipolar depression. Psychs typically use anticonvulsants or some antipsychotics for depression treatment.
My understanding is that they’re disjoint. They use completely different treatments, and typical depression treatments (SSRIs) can possibly make things worse (rapid cycling really sucks).
Your experiences somewhat resemble mine (I additionally had some fun reactions to meds that were indicative of bipolar), I would say it’s worth seeing a psych if you can. If not… Scott can you recommend a starting point? Lamictal seems to be the go to Bipolar II, but iirc that has tricky dosing issues and can give you a murder rash (doesn’t toxic epidermal necrolysis sound like a joy!) if you’re not careful doing it.
Thanks for sharing. I’m pretty normal with sleep when I’m up (~8h/night), with extra hours in bed but not sleepy when I’m down, so I think that’s a no. If I were really trying to wedge myself into the definition of hypomania, I’d go with elevated mood + racing thoughts + agitation + adhd, but “I’m saving the world, I have 50 tabs open and I keep flipping back and forth between coding and facebook” plus regular bouts of anxiety seems like what everybody in silicon valley is doing all the time.
Given everybody’s tendency to overdiagnose themselves, the safe money is probably on regular old monopolar depression, so I should probably just ask for SSRIs next time it gets bad and see if that does nothing, helps or causes some weird bipolar side effect. Since getting brain zaps from going off effexor was enough to keep me away from SSRIs for 10 years, the serious stuff they use for bipolar isn’t something I’ll dive into lightly.
Anyone know any good jokes about tenacity/persistence/determination? I’m writing a humorous speech.
https://xkcd.com/1827/
Thanks! – I’m not sure how to weave it in though.
We’re having the monthly Slate Star Codex meetup for Washington, DC on Saturday! April 19 at 7pm. Email me for location and details: robirahman94 [at] gmail.com
April?
Oops. That should say August.
On the moderator, I’m not sure that one person is going to be the answer. I’d suggest appointing a few, probably from both sides of the aisle, and make a rule that you have to have a bipartisan consensus to take action. Given the people we have, that might actually work.
On a related note, I think that some effort should be made to maintain a list of the effort posts. There’s been a lot of good ones, but most have been lost into the mists of obscurity.
(Effort posts being long posts on specific topics, usually top-level. My battleship stuff is sort of the prime example, but other people have done some very good ones. I’ll point to a recent example, A Definite Beta Guy’s ones on Accounts Receivable.)
Agree that one moderator would probably not work. Thanks for the reminder to write the long-delayed next part of my effort post series on music theory!
I am definitely interested in effort posts on music theory, especially melody. Have there been previous installments already?
Previous installment here.
Nice! I’ll look forward to more of these, even though I’m not sure I’m the target audience, as a musician who already has a patchy-but-passable knowledge of theory. But I’ll be glad if you manage to explain any of the things about theory that always seems outrageously illogical to my systematising, mathematical brain, like the thing in your first post about intervals spanning a varying number of semitones.
I can understand the choice to skip the source of harmonies (simple ratios) in your first choice, but I think it’s a really interesting topic that would probably go down well with the audience here.
Thanks! Presenting a systematic view of music theory that appeals to not-necessarily-musical people who like maths, chemistry, linguistics etc. is precisely my intention, so hopefully you will like it. I’m trying to write stuff that should be comprehensible with effort to people with no knowledge, but also interesting to people with some knowledge.
I might revisit the acoustic origins of intervals later. I glossed over it mainly because I’m more interested in other bits of theory, and not especially knowledgable about the differences between all the tuning systems.
James:
As I understand it, it is a historical artifact, resulting from Western classical music having started with a scale consisting of 7 unequally spaced notes per octave, and only gradually realising that those 7 notes were (give or take a little weirdness that will become apparent when you get deep into tuning systems) only 7 of 12 possible notes – we build instruments that use all 12 notes, but most western music still rests heavily on only a particular set of 7 of them at any one time, and it’s the 7 that got the letter names.
If you’re only thinking in terms of the 7, a ‘third’ can be built of four or five semitones depending on where it falls, because in either case it *is* only three steps of the uneven seven note scale (known as the ‘diatonic’ scale, as opposed to the ‘chromatic’ scale that consists of all twelve).
Next? Where was the first one?
See above. You commented on it!
Oh right. I’m not very observant.
I think my ranking of intervals by dissonance was a cool idea, but nobody said whether they disagreed about the order.
Hello SSC community,
I’ve gotten some messages from a few of you on my facebook page. Thanks for alerting me that my website was down. It’s back up again, and you can read that book I was plugging a few weeks ago right here: http://www.theodidactus.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/Synchronicity.pdf
It seems to have been well received, which is wonderful to hear.
https://newrepublic.com/article/120144/trauma-genetic-scientists-say-parents-are-passing-ptsd-kids
Differences in genetic vulnerability to PTSD, effects of historical trauma (black american experience, Native American experience, the Khmer Rouge, the Holocaust), egigenetic effects….
https://www.dallasnews.com/news/debunked/2017/05/30/trauma-inherited
Doubts about the study of epigenetic effects on children of Holocaust survivors.
I think it would be useful to know what you want moderators to do: cull the infrequent low quality comments/spam; enforce no-culture-war threads; actively enforce comment policy more aggressively than currently; something else?
Could you please give an example of an infrequent low quality comment?
Most of the listed bans are for repeated low quality content, and usually after a warning.
Thank you.
I recently finished watching all the Marvel Netflix shows and I enjoyed them overall. The production values and special effects were mostly good, the acting and writing as well. However, they were all too long and felt like they really dragged on at parts. Cutting them down to 10 or 9 episodes would greatly improve their paces. If I were to rank them it would be as follows:
1) Daredevil 1&2
-This felt the most original, as it was the first of the bunch. The villain, Wilson Fisk felt well-done and had a good character and motivations. The Punisher in season 2 was well done, and setting up Electra and the Hand was ok.
2) Luke Cage
-The music was great in it and I really liked the character of Luke Cage, though it felt like his character changed quite a bit from JJ to this show, from stoic loner to community-minded hero. The villains in this show, with the exception of Cotton Mouth’s backstory, were just so-so. Only Diamondback really threatened Luke Cage at all.
3) Jessica Jones
-I usually enjoy a noir-style series. David Tennat was one of the better villains in all of this, though it was a bit silly how he kept escaping and how long it took until Jessica decided to kill him. JJ really could have been 4 episodes shorter. It dragged on much too long.
4) Iron Fist
-It wasn’t as bad as the critics made it out to be. The action was all right, though Danny was really whiny at times. It was interesting seeing that there were competing Hand factions.
That said, I’m a bit worried that the villains in future seasons and The Defenders won’t really be memorable, or at worst be boring. It seemed like at the end of DD and Iron First, the heroes were tearing through Hand ninjas like a hot knife through butter. There wasn’t a sense of danger, nothing was really at stake, because there’s no way the heroes will be defeated, and it feels like that too. The Purple Man was a great villain, in part because his power was so terrifying, and he genuinely hurt the people around him and Jessica.
Anyone else enjoy the Marvel shows? I hear they’re working on a Punisher series and others as well. It seems like a bit overkill, plus how much street level crime is there to fight in NYC?
I enjoyed them all! I rate them DD1 > JJ > DD2 > LC > IF. I thought that LC really suffered on the villain front: if they had made Cottonmouth, who I found compelling, an actual threat to Luke Cage, it would have shot up the rankings. I agree with your assessment of Iron Fist.
I’ve seen Daredevil 1&2 and Jessica Jones, working towards finding time to watch Luke Cage.
I agree with you that that task would be easier if either episode or series length was truncated a bit – it feels like they have a mandate to generate a certain amount of content and/or comply with the form-factor of “prestige television”, and are kind of ignoring how much actual story they have to tell. A greater willingness to depart from the season long arc approach would help, since that’s a better fit for how comics have been able to keep these characters alive and (mostly) novel for decades.
I felt the quality of Daredevil season 2 was a steeeep drop off from season one, though not quite reaching the level of “I want my hour back”. I’m not currently planning on watching iron fist, partially as a result of this, but am open to dissenting opinions.
I gather than the next step is bringing these various “street-level” characters together as the Defenders (who will bear little resemblance to the comic-book team of the same name). I enjoy ensemble shows, so that could really raise the quality of the whole enterprise, in much the same was as the Avengers was able to for the cinematic universe.
I loved DD and JJ, but absolutely hated LC. Having your main guy be an indestructible juggernaut while his enemies are regular humans (and not particularly clever humans, at that) is just a bad recipe for a series.
Anyone have tips on learning obscure languages? I would like to learn very basic Basque in the short term, and Scots Gaelic in the long term.
If you are familiar with the Bible, it can be a good starting place–since you are looking at something familiar.
Just google for “bible [language]” and you will almost certainly find a copy. (I know someone who learned basic Welsh this way.)
I just ran across a pointer to Fluent in 3 Months: How anyone at any age can learn to speak
any language from anywhere in the world.
I can’t vouch for it, but the Amazon reviews are good enough that I added it to my long, long list of things to take a look at.
I had a go at Scots Gaelic with a Teach Yourself course, and got to a level of … well, I hope at least being able to exchange pleasantries without sounding like I was completely garbling it. It is often recommended that, to learn a language well, you should get yourself romantically involved with a speaker who doesn’t also speak your language, but given that all Gaelic speakers in Scotland learn English at school*, in this particular case, that strategy is likely to lead to arrest and vilification 🙂
If you have the time/money to get yourself to the Isle of Skye, the intensive Gaelic courses at Sabhal Mor Ostaig seem to be generally well-recommended. And I have a couple of friends who have had a serious go at learning as adults; I can put you in touch with them if you want?
*That is, there are some Gaelic-medium schools, but they will still teach English as a second language.
How may bans a week will this hypothetical mod be allowed? Asking for a though experiment.
About 2 months ago I made a comment on the SSC post Is Pharma Worse Than Chance, mentioning that I was planning on trying shrooms as a way of medicating for treatment-resistant depression. A few people suggested I post about my experiences in an open thread, just wanted to give a minor update. Call it a rationalist trip report. Please note that my knowledge of pharmacology is VERY limited and anything related to such mentioned herein is informed speculation, or a repetition of things I’ve heard on the internet. This is not intended to be mistaken for being actual science, I just like to keep my anecdotal data as objective as possible. Bold is for people who like to skim.
I haven’t yet tried the primary dose I was planning (3.5g dried) but I did try a smallish preliminary dose the other day (19g wet, or ~1.9g dry). I intended this primarily as a trial run, to get a feel for it, my tolerances and the potency of the batch. My experience was that at this dose it was mostly a body high. I just felt weird, my thought patterns were a little weird, there was some giddiness and general euphoria, and some minor hallucinations regarding moving pictures and closed-eye patterns. Overall nothing I would say resembles antidepressant effects, although I admittedly did feel pretty good when I was peaking. Very few noticeable alterations to thought patterns or emotional resonance. If anything I probably felt less emotional, which is the opposite of what I’m going for.
A few things of note here: First, I took the shrooms when I was only 4 days off of my newest antidepressant, Mirtazapine. Mirtazapine is known to cause a dampening of the effect of shrooms due to antagonizing the 5-HT2a receptor, which the Psilocybin/Psilocin present in mushrooms is supposed to bind to. However the Mirtazapine was a low dose, and its total elimination period is supposed to be 100-200 hours (half life of 20-40 hours, repeated 5 times for total elimination). It’s reasonable to conclude that this somehow dampened the effects a bit, but I think given the length of time and small size of the Mirtazapine dose the dampening effect was minimal. (I think it’s worth noticing that I actually like Mirtazapine, it didn’t do much in terms of depression but it absolutely annihilated my insomnia. Eager to start it again for that reason.)
Another consideration to be made is that a lot of the mushrooms I ate were small or aborts, which are known to be more potent than average. However given the above and the fact that the dosage I took seems to be right in line with the experienced trip level (strong Level 2) so I think both these dampening and strengthening effects were for all intents and purposes negligible.
A few unusual things I did experience: The trip only really seemed to last for less than 3 hours, and by about 3 I felt pretty grounded relative to before. I took a bike ride around hour 3 and it was honestly pretty boring, and I felt kind of burned out during. I read about shrooms lasting at minimum 3 hours so that was odd. I also felt a little burnt out/depressed after the trip was over even though I wasn’t very active during, although this effect lasted only until I went to sleep.
—————————————
That being said, it was just a trial run. I’m still planning on taking a larger dose. I’ll be taking it around my friends at a fairly secluded natural park in a few weeks, and I’ve decided on 3.5g. Most actual studies regarding shrooms and TRD set the dose at around 5g, but that’s firmly in the “total loss of connection to reality” range and I don’t want to freak out or otherwise be too much of a burden to my friends. 3.5 is just on the threshold of a Level 4 dosage, which is reportedly still very powerful, so I should be able to get a gauge for any antidepressant effects or otherwise desirable outcomes. This experience will probably end up being posted in the next open thread.
—————————————–
A bonus few fun experiential notes:
– Apparently food is really delicious when peaking. I wasn’t even hungry, but nonetheless had an apple and I absolutely demolished it. Terrible picture but you can see, there’s barely even a core left.
– I, uh, made an attempt to beat the meat just for science, and though I was ultimately successful it was not worth the effort. I wasn’t feeling particularly sexual and in spite of great effort and supporting materials it took a good while, was hard to stay focused, and wasn’t very satisfying. Waste of time.
– Visuals were minor but pretty cool. I have a picture on my wall of a lighthouse being engulfed in a white wave and I could basically see the water moving around. Closed eye visuals were kind of neat too.
– I was not social at all while peaking, mostly wanted to be left alone.
– Shrooms taste fucking terrible. Not gag worthy but not pleasant at all. Gonna take some honey along next time.
Where are we with space elevators? Are they feasible? Are they not? Are there major problems that haven’t been at least worked out in theory? If they’re feasible and if the technology is there or close to there, what other kinds of obstacles stand in the way?
As I understand the situation, there are currently no materials that can be fabricated on the relevant sale that have close to the strength to weight ratio needed for a space elevator.
What David said. There are a whole slew of other problems that would have to be addressed if we did have the materials – deployment, dynamic stability, collision avoidance, damage tolerance, geopolitics, even just how you power and drive the elevator cars is non-trivial. But how you address all of those problems is going to depend on the materials, at least insofar as they drive the allowable margins, and so long as we don’t have a clue what the materials are going to be nobody is going to put too much work into the rest.
Also, carbon nanotubes are not magic. In particular, they seem to be too slippery to braid into a useful rope or cable, even with copious epoxy. If you manage to solve that one, give the details to the space-elevator guys and let them get to work
What do you think about kinetic structures (“launch loop”, etc)? All the secondary problems you list plus very exciting failure modes, but no unobtanium required.
Interesting. Where can I learn more, besides the Wikipedia page?
And given all these problems, why all the (seemingly, to my uneducated eyes anyway) highly qualified experts claiming we could have a space elevator in just a few years or with just one or two of the materials solutions?
Here is a pertinent scientific paper detailing some of the issues with carbon nanotubes. This is an older review.
As for the second issue, why has fusion been twenty years away for fifty years? A combination of blue-sky thinking, overestimating rates of progress, underestimating difficulties along the way, extreme specialization (the people fixing the problems with CNTs are unlikely to be worried about the other aspects), and attempting to get grant funding.
I’ve done a small amount of work with CNTs, though in a very different context. Defects are a huge issue, for a wide range of applications.
Thanks.
Where I’m going with this is, is it possible to write a near-future hard sci-fi story in which there are space elevators?
It sounds like there isn’t–you’d have to hand-wave away too much. So…any other ideas for a technology that really is 10-30 years away that, once it was in place, would make getting into space way cheaper per pound?
Any of the aerospace people here will know much more about that than I will; I deal with electron orbits, not planetary orbits. The only thing that’s on my radar is reusable rockets, a la SpaceX. I know that there’s been a fair amount of discussion about their economics in past OTs.
Who’s the commenter here who started the Discord server? He’s a pretty good moderator over there, maybe he would be a good moderator here too.
James Damore, the guy who wrote the Google memo was recently asked on a Reddit AMA: “I have been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and I recognised a lot of myself in your interviews. I was curious if you’ve ever been diagnosed with ASD/Autism/Aspbergers yourself?”
He responded: “I am likely on the spectrum because my thinking is very pattern oriented and I didn’t start talking until much later than normal.”
So the incident involves discrimination against autists.
It’s not discrimination if google didn’t know. The ADA doesn’t require them to guess if an employee has a disability. On the contrary it might well be illegal for them to do so. And “my thinking is very pattern oriented and I didn’t start talking until much later than normal” isn’t sufficient to make a claim of a disability.
We don’t know if Damore told people at Google that he has autism. My guess is that regardless, Damore’s manager would have placed a high probability on him having autism, high enough so that before firing Damore for violating an implicit rule that an autistic would likely have massive trouble following, Google had an obligation to talk with Damore to see if was autistic.
It appears from that quote that he doesn’t have a diagnosis. If so, it is not possible for him to have formally notified google. An employee can’t make a request for accommodations on the basis of a guess.
In terms of an obligation arising out of a manger’s guess, that’s even further away from how the law works.
Unless you were talking about a moral obligation?
@James Miller: I can’t tell if you’re being serious. Are you, or are you just sort of jokingly playing devil’s advocate?
@Well… What Google did is just anti-autism discrimination. I personally believe that autists should be exempt from all implicit social rules.
From our perspective if we notice that something does not make sense we are much less likely to drink the kool-aid compared to non-autists. Hence regardless of whether the Blue Tribe, the Red Tribe or the Brown Tribe is in power they always persecute autists because we always tend to reject some of their ideas. Any society that requires value conformism is anti-autistic because we autists usually tend to question some of its values. Trying to get an autist to accept something they consider false is counterproductive and painful from the autist’s point of view.
No, HFARationalist, what human societies do is anti-autism discrimination. Google is just part of human society.
@Well.. Agreed. However what shall we do? Abolish societies and welcome Clippy? Start a new nation, Autistan?
Well,
I was being serious, but Brad might be right that I was mistaken. See this article “The Neurodiversity Case for Free Speech” if you’re interested in this topic.
@HFARationalist:
Why do we need to do anything?
@Well.. To improve our lives?
What’s wrong with our lives?
This Damore guy had a job at Google! He brought his political opinions to work and knew he was jeopardizing his position when he did! I don’t care if he was speaking truth to power (even though he was), and I don’t care if everyone else was doing it too (sorry excuse). You do your work and you leave your political beliefs at home, or at least do serious and careful sniffing before having a quiet political conversation with a coworker you trust to handle it in a mature way. You sure as hell don’t broadcast your opinions to the whole company. Not unless you’re planning to retire soon, maybe.
I’m not saying the guy deserved to get fired, I’m saying he got fired because of an over-aggressiveness of a cultural immune system that we still ought to have, and that we probably cannot have without at least a few isolated incidents of over-aggression.
Having read your blog, I believe that cultural immune systems should not even exist. Censoring opinions is generally awful no matter how offensive these opinions are.
Well,
>This Damore guy had a job at Google! He brought his political opinions to work and knew he was jeopardizing his position when he did!
It’s very possible that Damore didn’t realize what he was doing would offend people or put his job at risk. Google said that it cared a lot about increasing the number of women at Google, and they probably said over and over that they wanted to hear better ways of doing this. Damore probably thought he was helping Google do this with his memo, plus just to be extra sure no one would misinterpret his memo he started it with “I value diversity and inclusion, am not denying that sexism exists, and don’t endorse using stereotypes.”
So people shouldn’t be allowed to question HR policies because politics? Because it sounds less like “don’t bring politics to work” as much as “one side brought all the politics to work and is aggressively discriminating against anyone who dissents”.
@Well…, Damore posted his essay to a Google-internal mailing list which was already discussing women in tech. If they’re already having that discussion, you can’t say he’s the one who brought politics into it, or advise him to leave politics out of work.
@Well…
That is a gross misrepresentation of what happened and betrays a complete misunderstanding of Google’s internal culture. There is no norm of “don’t bring your politics to work”. It is not a matter of “everyone else is doing it too”, it’s a matter of no such norm exists.
Just the opposite, there’s an explicit norm of “bring your whole self to work”. Among Googles internal newsgroups are one specifically for politics, one for conservatives, and one for libertarians. I’ve had discussions involving vice presidents of the company on subjects such as rent control and copyright, and nothing bad came of that.
To claim a norm of “don’t bring your politics to work” and to justify harm to Damore based on that is a clear case of “is that your true objection?”. Even if there weren’t an explicit norm otherwise, a norm which is openly and notoriously violated on a constant basis isn’t a norm at all.
Furthermore, Damore didn’t broadcast the memo to the entire company. He posted it on an internal “skeptics” list. That list was fairly low in popularity when I was there. Apparently he had some reasonable discussion there, but then one of the SJWs picked it up and posted it to memegen (Google’s internal board for posting memes, which IS extremely popular) and it snowballed from there.
For whatever reason, he wasn’t hooked into the informal network of Google dissidents, so he probably hadn’t heard about the previous firings; given that he decried the Google echo chamber maybe you could argue he should have known there was a reason for it, but that’s all.
This Damore guy had a job at Google! He brought his political opinions to work and knew he was jeopardizing his position when he did!
So what about one of the people shocked and offended by the memo, who was perfectly happy to reveal on an internal Google hangout/mailing list/circle/discussion group that they were “genderqueer, poly, heteroflexible, [going to omit name of country here]” when introducing themselves?
Who needs to know they’re poly in the context of “doing your work and keeping your private life to yourself”? If Damore should expect to be penalised for over-sharing, so should that person there – but of course they won’t be.
@Well,
No doubt Damore was quite naive in airing his unpopular opinions in a company discussion forum that invites everyone to share their opinions without fear; most people understand that by “no fear” you should read “no fear UNLESS you contradict upper management or the mob”. I also don’t believe he can win a case claiming discrimination against autism, and in fact I don’t even think he should.
But please do not act as if Google’s stance in this whole episode is anything but reprochable, even if not illegal. They set forums for discussion, they let their SJW people bring their favorite subjects to work, they encouraged everyone (everyone! Yes, you too! Don’t be afraid!) to speak their mind – and when someone advanced a different position (and very gently so), they fired him and aired the whole story to the press. No warnings, no attempts at pacifying the Googlemob, no concerns over fairness. It’s absurd. Even for non-autistic personalities this is a frigthening way of doing personnel management.
@HFARationalist
Do you think a society is obligated to do whatever it takes to improve the lives of autistic people regardless of the collective costs to non-autistic people?
@Brad – I personally don’t believe that, but the ADA mandates some serious steps in that direction (especially as interpreted by the courts).
@Evan thorn
You may disagree with exactly where they’ve drawn the line, but the line is explicitly labeled “reasonable accommodation”.
@Brad No but letting autists say whatever we want without consequences is good.
You mean people, right? Or are you special in this regard?
Wow, this bloomed.
@HFARationalist:
Then your culture will soon follow into non-existence too. Bad idea.
@James Miller,:
Didn’t he post it anonymously? That would suggest he knew what he was doing was risky. His “I value diversity” language sounds so careful and designed to disarm, it also suggests this. (Unfortunately it did not disarm.)
@InferentialDistance:
I’m not saying it should be that way, but it is that way. (Or, as Marlo Stanfield puts it in “The Wire”: “You want it to be one way, but it’s the other way.”) Everyone who doesn’t drink the Kool Aid knows that’s how it is. You make a public scene out of criticizing the Kool Aid, you know what you’re getting into.
@Evan Þ:
Yes, I can. Even if everyone else is doing it you should not discuss politics at work.
@The Nybbler:
Yes, there is. Just because Google employees don’t believe in it doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. I simply cannot believe you can work at Google, play ping pong during your pomodoro breaks like everyone else (or whatever “Silicon Valley”-esque stuff goes on there) but if you don’t post your political opinions on the internal Google+ Slack channel thingy, everyone will stop and look at you like you’re from Mars.
Anyway, I explicitly did NOT justify harm to Damore: “I’m not saying the guy deserved to get fired”.
This is the first I’m hearing about the internal “skeptics” list. That’s a small point in Damore’s favor I guess (that he posted it there and not in the “General” channel or equivalent), but only a very small one since the list was accessible to anyone, and a “skeptics” list is going to naturally have an overlap with SJWs because atheism/anti-Christianity. Surely he knew that.
@Deiseach:
What about him? He should leave his politics at home too! Yes, you’ve discovered a big double standard. Stick your flag in it. Shout it from the rooftops. It doesn’t mean we should equalize everything toward the lowest common denominator. Deiseach, I know you of all people can get down with that!
@moscanarius:
I don’t think I did act that way. I said Damore was in fact speaking truth to power and that he should not have been fired. And I agree it’s a frightening way for Google to do personnel management—in many ways scarier than outright anti-conservative discrimination.
There are still things that google doesn’t know? :O
Totally understandable, but this doesn’t extend to SSC posting, does it?
I’m sorry if this question has already been asked to death, but I would really like to hear your experiences about struggling with social anxiety and depression. Have any of you recovered completely from this? how did you manage it?
My own issues arise from acute self-consciousness. I’ve read that confidence just comes from “switching off” the self-monitoring module, just being. This is quite difficult for me. All of my interactions are so self-monitored that it becomes absolutely debilitating. Any experience with this? I can continue to function, but face a huge amount of psychological inertia every day due to anxieties stemming from social contact.
have you tried drinking? Have one drink quickly just before you arrive, then nurse one an hour every hour or two over the course of the evening, depending on your personal weight/metabolism. The point is to be consistently just slightly drunk.
If it’s the sort of event where it’s socially acceptable to do so, bring the bottle with you and be be aggressively hospitable with it as a conversation starter. Make sure it’s something decent though.
I totally see why you’re recommending alcohol, and I’ve been tempted to try it for similar reasons, but I’ve always avoided it because it can be pretty bad for depression. And if it turns out to be a shortcut to sociability for OP, it could pretty quickly feel like a necessity, which is asking for trouble.
You’re right, I should have been more precise. Drinking won’t make you feel less depressed, probably the opposite. It will make you less uninhibited, though, which is what seems needed for the anxiety. I’d say “only drink socially” but that’s easy for me to say as I’ve never felt any compulsion to do otherwise.
I totally see why you’re recommending alcohol, and I’ve been tempted to try it for similar reasons, but I’ve always avoided it because it can be pretty bad for depression.
If you’re able to get it, pot might be useful in the same way and is (I think?) not bad for depression. Depends on the person, I guess.
I don’t find alcohol useful for socializing, personally. It does make me more relaxed, but it also makes it harder to focus, which makes it harder to carry on conversations or think of things to say, which kind of cancels out the benefit of the lowered inhibitions.
Which means that someone else has the frustrating experience of trying to carry on a conversation with you and after ten or fifteen minutes of trying to figure out why it isn’t working finally realizing that you are mildly high and unable to follow a clear line of argument.
My chief objection to alcohol.
As a (healthy, non-addicted) drinker of alcohol- it’s totally possible to maintain a level of drunkenness that significantly lowers inhibitions without significantly impairing conversational abilities.
I wouldn’t want to try and build a new pricing model or ace a math exam on, say, 3-4 drinks- but carrying on a friendly conversation is often easier and better: Sober, I’m often distracted in a conversation by stimuli around me, side thoughts, etc., because the conversation isn’t information-dense enough to occupy me fully. A few drinks in, suddenly I can be rapt with attention during social chatting- no longer worrying in the back of my mind about that bill coming up, or the work presentation I’m writing, or whether the dogs need their vaccine booster this week or next, etc.
I’ve read that confidence just comes from “switching off” the self-monitoring module, just being. This is quite difficult for me.
Same. Often when I have a social interaction, even a mundane one, I find myself analyzing and critiquing my own performance and replaying it in my head afterwards, and I would love to know how to just stop my brain from doing this, because it’s pretty draining.
I’d also be curious about other people’s experiences with this and whether specific drugs or therapies have helped.
the trouble isn’t the analysis, probably. Introspection is good. The trouble is that you’re almost certainly not accurately assessing how others are actually seeing you, so the analysis is both draining and worse than useless.
the trouble isn’t the analysis, probably. Introspection is good.
Up to a certain point, yes, but I think the trouble with a lot of people with social anxiety is that they have far too much of that introspection, way past the point where it’s useful. There’s probably a dash of OCD in there. Too much of any good thing becomes bad.
I think positive self-monitoring is looking at the video afterwards in order to improve your presentation skills, while negative self-monitoring is sweating and stuttering because you worry about where to put your hands.
Things to do:
– know your stuff well, practice, practice, practice – learn every word by heart if you need to
– get some practice speaking to small and familiar audiences
– remind yourself that the audience wants you to succeed, they are there to hear what you say and they are not out to get you
– remember that it is perfectly all right to pause to clear your thoughts, or to answer that you don’t know
– understand that even if people look cool and relaxed, everybody is nervous – and should be: if you’re not at least a little on edge, you won’t give as good a presentation as you could
– and if you make mistakes, don’t give up, but keep in mind that this is how you learn and improve. You will do better (and feel a little less anxious) next time.
A little bit. I basically lost my fear of public speaking by accident in the course of my work as a tour guide. When I started out, I basically had the attitude that I knew the material very well, and that I had no reason to be nervous. After 8 months or so, I started to get rave reviews whenever I had to give a presentation at work, and I noticed that, so long as I knew what I was talking about, I didn’t have to spend any effort suppressing the self-monitoring module. And when you don’t have to worry about that, you can give really good presentations.
So I guess my advice would be to find somewhere you don’t suffer the anxiety, and hope it generalizes.
For depression: my personal experience was that the reason I was depressed was because my life was really, really awful. There was pretty much nothing redeeming about it. Changing up what my life was like helped out a lot with that. I also get the feeling that this is more or less what’s going on with a lot of people who are depressed. That said, people aren’t all the same, and I don’t want to portray this as gospel truth. It just helped me out a ton.
For social anxiety: at a few distinct points in my life, I decided that I didn’t really have much of a choice but to take on given social challenges, and so I did. It was kinda painful, pretty miserable, and I had a hard time learning most of it. I tried to learn how to make friends again, and talk to strangers, and stand up and ask questions, and give opinions unsolicited, and mingle effectively in new social contexts, and try to initiate romance. Each one of these has had, and some continue to have, a good amount of associated psychological pain. Not fun. But hey, you know, pain really isn’t all that bad. There are some strong personal and social biases that we have around pain, but we can put up with a lot of it, and it isn’t the end of the world. And what’s more, I’ve gained a ton from fostering these skills – not least a bit of an escape from the aforementioned depression.
I guess you could call that switching-off? I’d more call it a grin-and-bear-it solution. Oh, and practice makes a lot of this easier, though not always less painful.
I had general anxiety for a long time that turned into panic for a few months. Those months were really awful, but they made me learn how to deal with the anxiety, so that now I can repel panic and manage anxiety well enough that they’re no longer holding me back.
As far as I can tell (and from the research, eg., a course taught by a head honcho at Keiser), the key to anxiety is that your comfort zone shrinks or expands to cover the area where you spend most of your time. So although huddling in the corner is sometimes the only option, if you stay there long enough, your comfort zone will shrink until it just covers the area where you’re huddled. Expanding it is a matter of going to the edge where you feel a bit worried but can still say “this is manageable”. Labeling the marginal things okay in your brain helps your comfort zone expand. You unlock turbo mode when you can flip it from “this is a bit scary” to “this is a bit exciting!”. Laughter is also supposedly one of the ways we tell each other that something is okay, so laughing when you’re stretching boundaries is something that can help.
Assuming you’ve already read Scott’s excellent “Things that Sometimes Help for Anxiety/Depression”.
Avoid benzos if you can. If you have them for panic, have layered defenses and leave the benzos for last. I used to carry a backpack with snacks, water, inositol and benzos. Layers were things like these, preferably used at least, say, 10 minutes apart: go for a brisk walk, get into a deep technical conversation with someone, practice mindful meditation, pour water slowly over wrists and observe sensed temperature carefully, eat a snack, try inositol, take an Ativan. I only ended up using the Ativan 4 times in the first few weeks, and then conquered the attacks gradually over a few months.
Also for anxiety and especially panic, use up all your mental and physical energy every day. It leaves less energy to be sucked up by anxiety, and helps you sleep well (which is also really good). The way I avoid panic now is that I am willing to face whatever it wants me to panic about: “oh, we’re about to die? Fine then, today is a good day to die.” Panic is an oversensitive fire alarm. After the tenth false alarm, you roll your eyes and decide you’re going to wait until you see some serious smoke and flames before you call the fire department.
Can you switch off self-consciousness when you’re alone? Mindfulness meditation (also, “flow” states) are all about this. Following someone through the Tai Chi forms is my favorite mindful activity (as opposed to meditation), and is done without speaking. If your social anxiety is about words instead of actions, then I bet you could find a practitioner who would agree to be at a given place and time going through the form, and you could just show up and follow along without ever saying a word or even making eye contact. Also, there are groups of people who do this regularly, and I think nobody would care if you showed up and left at any time without ever speaking. (BTW I tried learning the forms from videos and didn’t get anywhere. It only works for me when I can copy someone). But I get that physical performance things are also stressful for lots of people, so no worries if Tai Chi isn’t for you.
I have less useful advice about depression, even though I’ve had it for much longer. Things that help me include watching out for narratives that I tell myself. The feelings of depression and irritability come first and then our rational minds look for things to blame it on, so break the cycle by watching out for stories you tell yourself about how everything sucks or how you’ve been mistreated or how you are inadequate. I used to have a sleep schedule that shifted later every night. Dealing with panic motivated me to try really rigidly setting alarms at the same time each morning, which helped me go to bed at the same time each night (no staying up late on weekends!), and now I have a super consistent sleep schedule. And I’ve accepted that depression is something I have to work around, so I can’t just schedule out my life. When I have energy and motivation, I accomplish what I can, and try to be glad for it instead of bemoaning that I can’t perform all day every day. (That includes committing to activities ahead of time when I’m feeling motivated, since I’m pretty good about following through on things past-me committed to.)
That is a great post and I endorse all of it.
The two things that helped me the most with my anxiety/depression (usually cycle back and forth a couple times a year, overlapping days are real fun) are therapy and meditation. I started the therapy first, about 5 years ago, and I think there’s a lot to be said for having a dedicated, trained and confidential confidant. Just saying things out loud in a safe space can be helpful I think. This year I tried group therapy for the first time and lo it was good, but I’d try individual first if you can.
Meditation started up a couple years ago and now I help run a group that meets a couple times a week for an hour or so. I also sit for 10 minutes every morning right after I wake up and I think it’s a fantastic way to start the day. It also helps me fall asleep, really can’t recommend it highly enough.
I don’t think anxiety or depression ever totally go away, but you can get better at managing it. On my best days the anxiety drives me to work harder until I can’t find anything to improve, and I think depression has made me a kinder person. It’s not all bad is what I’m saying. Good luck!
I’ve dealt with social anxiety, but I’m now probably above average in outgoingness. The only thing that I found that helped me was exposure therapy.
Put yourself in situations that you find uncomfortable, starting with situations that you find only slightly uncomfortable. Over time, put yourself in situations in which your current self would feel more uncomfortable (If done correctly, when you reach a new situation the level of discomfort is about the same because you’ve adjusted to the less uncomfortable situation).
Turned out my “atypical depression”, which dogged me on and off for around 20-odd years, was actually something more like PTSD caused by my almost-comically-awful childhood. Which went some way to explaining my mood swings and anger management issues and the fact that most of the antidepressants didn’t really work while the anti-anxiety meds did.
So it’s not really a question of recovering in my case. Gradually the PTSD effects have diminished over time and I’ve gotten better at handling them.
Joining a large community choir helped me immeasurably with social anxiety. Being one part of a whole but knowing I couldn’t be singled out if I made a mistake gave me a lot of confidence. I went from being a timid member at the back with little musical experience to becoming one of the teachers leading from the front, though part of this was because I recognized some of my anxieties and made specific goals to help me develop confidence (volunteering for soloing and teaching roles, etc).
My first concert was a nerve-wracking experience, which lessened every time, and now I have almost no stage fright in singing/performing/speaking to groups 100+, or presenting at work. I am considerably more social in my personal life, though I still struggle with one-on-one interactions.
Ahhhh, I spent most of my high school-college years in a state of soul-crushing depression.
Social Anxiety and Depression don’t really come from the same place, AFAICT, though I had a bit of it. I think you might be more in the category “I have no idea what to say to this person” rather than a “panic attack every time I’m around more than 5 people.” That’s what your brain back-seat QBing your conversations probably means.
Never really went away for me. I still get it all the time. I just power through the feeling and keep talking until the conversation feels more natural. I think of it more as an Activation Energy, like me getting up off my lazy rear to get on the treadmill.
Now, Depression? Whole different ball of worms there. I never sought help, but AFAICT I had a pretty severe case where I could take almost no joy in life and had suicidal thoughts for weeks on end. Couldn’t even enjoy Christmas. This went on for…ohhh…8 years? Something like that?
I wish I could say I had some sort of awesome strategy/come-back story, but I really don’t. My depression was triggered because I had almost no social circle and such a crappy, boring life, and surrounded by people who just seemed to live the high life all the time.
I felt a lot less depressed in my senior year of college when I just stopped giving a crap and wanted to get out ASAP. Didn’t like any of the people I was around anymore. I think another contributing factor may have been my parents getting some cats, which definitely made me feel a lot more loved.
Once I graduated, whatever, I didn’t care anymore. I wasn’t around those people anymore.
I had pretty bad depression and anxiety, though it was less specifically social. I tried a lot of things, and some of them helped somewhat, like swimming and running and using mantras. But honestly? The best thing was meds. My life got a lot better, I mean a lot better, when I started taking meds. Getting sleep used to be an incredible challenge every night–that was probably the worst part because it also made everything else worse. I now sleep much more easily, and other things changed for the better when that did. Things are not perfect, but particularly with regard to anxiety, I’ve seen a really big improvement. I’ll admit that a downside is that I am now afraid to go off them, which I guess I’ll have to do some day. But so far it seems like it was one of the best decisions I ever made. I know not everyone gets as lucky in this department as me–they have a bad reaction to something, or need to shop around a lot, or maybe nothing works for them. But those little pills were a godsend for me.
Before you appoint a moderator, can I suggest you fix the Report button?
And add a second Hide/Show button at the tops of posts!
I vote David Friedman for Moderator.
I nominate Carbon as a moderator.