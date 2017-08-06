Open Thread 81.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. As the off-weekend thread, this is culture-war-free, so please try try to avoid overly controversial topics. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server, or the Cafe Chesscourt forum.
Does anyone here know which was the first automobile to feature windows that opened by retracting into the door? And what was the mechanism by which a person opened and closed them? (Crank? Lever? Were they automatic?? etc.) Links to pictures would be awesome too.
This question is going to be difficult to answer because early cars were based on horse carriages and retracting windows predate them. I’ve found references to at least some of the 1907 Detroit Electric models having crank windows, but it’s difficult to tell from pictures.
As to mechanism, I believe straps with holes (basically like a belt) was the usual mechanism before cranks, but I don’t know the timing. You can see a window strap in one of the images in the linked carriage from 1860
Naval Gazing
The Battleships of Pearl Harbor, Part 2
Series Index
When we left Pearl Harbor, it was the evening of December 7th, and most of Battle Force was on the bottom of the harbor. But what happened to the ships afterwards? We’ll go through the ships in the order which they returned to service (if they did) and then look more broadly at the use of the survivors during the war.
Maryland was the first ship ready to go to sea again, albeit with some damage. Tennessee was slightly behind her, as she was wedged by the West Virginia. Both ships were sent to Puget Sound at the end of the year, and repairs were completed in February. Pennsylvania was sent to San Francisco at the same time, returning to duty in March. All three ships (along with Colorado, New Mexico, Mississippi, and Idaho) served as part of TF 1, the backup to the carrier fleet until after Midway. Tennessee and Pennsylvania were sent to the states for comprehensive refit, running 8/42-5/43 and 10/42-2/43 respectively. Both received the standard upgrade, a reconstructed superstructure resembling those on the fast battleships (although there was less work done on Pennsylvania than the others), 5”/38 secondary guns in place of the former mixed secondary battery and upgraded fire control. Tennessee was also blistered against torpedoes, restricting her to the Pacific or a long journey around South America. Maryland was never refitted.
Nevada was refloated in February of 1942, and provided valuable experience for the salvage of California and West Virginia. One of the most important lessons was the necessity of paying attention to air quality, as two men were killed by hydrogen sulfide produced by the immersion of paper products in water. She was temporarily repaired at Pearl Harbor before being sent to Puget Sound Navy Yard for a full overhaul and modernization, which was completed in October. Her refit was much like Tennessee’s, but without the blisters.
California was the next to be salvaged. She was in much worse shape than Nevada, and had to be extensively lightened. All of the guns (except those of Turret 4, which was underwater) and the conning tower and mainmast were removed. A cofferdam was built around the deck edge, essentially giving her extra freeboard, and all possible openings were sealed. Pumping then proceeded, gradually lowering the water level inside the ship, with removal of stores and bodies going on as more of the interior was exposed. Great care was taken to preserve her interior equipment, particularly electrical systems, the responsibility of a Commander Hyman G. Rickover. She refloated in late March and was docked in April, undergoing additional repairs to structure and machinery until October, when she sailed for Puget Sound, receiving the same type of refit as Tennessee. She returned to the fleet in January of 1944.
West Virginia was probably the most impressive salvage effort of the attack. She was badly damaged, and not raised until May of 1942, through the use of underwater concrete to seal pre-built patches on the ship. Cleaning out the ship was a very unpleasant job. All heavy weights had to be removed, such as oil, ammunition, and anchors. The worst problem, though, was dealing with the meat lockers, which had obviously gone off. On West Virginia (the last ship salvaged) they pumped seawater through for several days to remove the stench. She was reconditioned at Pearl Harbor, and sailed in May of 1943 for Puget Sound, where she underwent a refit similar to that of Tennessee and California, emerging in July of 1944.
Oklahoma was the least valuable battleship at Pearl Harbor (due to her age and poor engines), and the decision was made to refloat and right her to clear the harbor, with no intention of returning her to service. (32 crew trapped deep in the hull were saved a few days after the attack, by cutting in through the bottom.) The righting was done via building derricks on the hull and pulling on them with winches on Ford Island, a method called parbuckling and also used on the Costa Concordia, running March-June 1943. The hull was then patched and refloated, then drydocked to strip her and make her seaworthy for the tow to the West Coast for scrapping. That tow in May of 1947 ended 500 miles from Hawaii when Oklahoma sank in a storm.
Arizona was obviously a total loss, and the only question was if it was worth trying to raise her for scrap. As it was, she was stripped by divers, the most notable salvage being Turrets 3 and 4, which were installed as coastal defense batteries in Hawaii. One of them was test-fired for the first time on VJ day, while the other was never completed. Her superstructure was scrapped in 1942. The guns of Turret 2 were recovered and reconditioned, later being installed on Nevada in the fall of 1944. The remains of the ship are still in Pearl Harbor, forming the USS Arizona memorial next to where the USS Missouri is moored, and a trickle of oil still leaks from her tanks.
Utah was left more or less as she was, except for minor stripping of valuable equipment during the war. Her berth wasn’t important, and it would have cost too much to remove her. She remains there today.
The most common use of the older battleships was shore bombardment in support of amphibious landings. Nevada and Pennsylvania (joined by Idaho, who had been in the Atlantic during Pearl Harbor) first fired their guns in anger in the Aleutians, bombarding Japanese-held positions and supporting the landings on Attu, the only land battle of the war fought on US soil.
Nevada was then transferred to the Atlantic, where she supported the D-Day landings, and the follow-on landings in Southern France in August of 1944. She returned to the Pacific as the fighting moved inland in Europe. In the meantime, the other ships had provided similar support at Makin, Tarawa, Kwajalein, Eniwetok, and the invasions of Saipan, Tinian, and Guam as the US marched closer to Tokyo. Then it was time to return to the Philippines, as MacArthur had promised in 1942. But that will have to wait until Wednesday.
Consider the set “transhumanists with tattoos.”
Hypothesis 1: people become transhumanists, then get tattoos because they realize tattoos are a way they can “augment” or “perfect” the shoddy work of evolution. (This hypothesis is not meant to rule out that transhumanists may have tattoos before becoming transhumanists, only to say they get additional tattoos afterward, using transhumanism as a justification.)
Hypothesis 2: people think about the various choices they’ve made, including the decision to get tattoos, and realize they were trying to “augment” or “perfect” the shoddy work of evolution. Then they realize they are transhumanists. (This hypothesis is not meant to rule out that transhumanists may get additional tattoos after becoming transhumanists, only to say they had tattoos beforehand and arrived at transhumanism by deducing it from reflection on their own decisions, including the decision to be tattooed.)
Questions for y’all:
1. Do you think transhumanists tend to have tattoos at higher rates than similar non-transhumanist groups? What about at higher rates than similar socio-economic groups? Are the tattoos themselves likely to depict distinctive kinds of things?
2. Do you think transhumanists tend to have tattoos before becoming transhumanists?
3. Which hypothesis (1 or 2, above) is likely to be true in more cases?
4. What are your other thoughts on the intersection of transhumanism & tattoos?
I don’t know any transhumanists in real life–none that I know of–but I’ve heard lots of people give rationales for getting their tattoos and most of those rationales boil down essentially to transhumanist ones, in my opinion. I think it’s interesting that so many people say pro-transhumanist things about one thing or another when if you flat out told them what transhumanism is and asked if they support it they’d (I think) say no. (To me, this makes transhumanism slippery and threatening, not “so obviously true people agree with it even when they don’t mean to.”)
Here I’m referring to the tattoos of transhumanists depicting distinctive kinds of things from the tattoos of non-transhumanists. In case it wasn’t clear.
Examples? Most rationales I’ve heard are things like “It looks nice” or “It’s personally meaningful and I wanted to memorialize it,” neither of which sounds transhumanist. Unless you have a really broad definition, like “Wanting your body to look prettier is transhumanist.”
I also don’t like the framing in your hypotheses. Saying that you got the tattoo to “perfect evolution’s shoddy work” implies that the lack of a tattoo is an imperfection, or that you should have evolved to have the tattoo you want from birth, and both of those sound like really unlikely views even for a transhumanist.
Like, I can imagine a transhumanist saying “I get tattoos because there’s nothing special about the original state of my body, so who cares if I draw on it?” or (like hypothesis 2) “Getting tattoos made me realize I’m okay with my body looking different, so I became a transhumanist.” But I have a hard time imagining someone saying “Getting tattoos made me realize that evolution really dropped the ball when it designed my body.”
Framed the way I put it, I guess hypothesis 1 sounds plausible, but I’m not super confident in either.
The main example is the “My skin is a canvas” rationale, which I think is the most common one I’ve heard.
“Evolution’s shoddy work” is the same as saying “there’s nothing special about the original state of my body [that it got to from evolution],” isn’t it?
Also, I know transhumanists probably don’t necessarily think about their philosophy while they put on their pants in the morning, and maybe I’m making a wrong assumption here, but if a transhumanist makes a major and permanent change to his body that requires undergoing a painful and potentially expensive procedure, isn’t he likely to have a transhumanist reason for it?
I suspect transhumanists are less likely than non-transhumanists to have tattoos, for basically tribal reasons.
What is an argument that you find very convincing, but that people who disagree with you consistently dislike to address?
Most people have terrible arguments against vegetarianism. And I think they know that their arguments are bad but they don’t really care. Some are more sophisticated but their arguments are about as convincing to me as a really intelligent theologian arguing for God. It has the clothing of a good argument but it just doesn’t work.
Also, if you bring up Singer’s drowning child argument, they can’t articulate a reason against it. They just look at you like you’re stupid and change the subject.
I didn’t realize there were principled vegetarians (who don’t feel guilty about not being vegan). Are you implying you have good arguments for vegetarianism that aren’t also arguments for veganism?
I’m vegetarian because I have been historically; at this point it would be very painful to stop eating eggs / dairy, more painful than I value the suffering of milk cows and egg-factory hens. But it’s also ethically dangerous for me to try eating meat, for fear that I’ll enjoy it and put it in the same class as dairy and eggs, so I stay away.
These are also the first two that came to mind.
The version of the problem of evil that invokes Heaven as most Christians seem to think of it. Heaven seems to be fatal to the Free Will Defense. If Heaven exists, either
1) Souls in Heaven still perform evil acts, or
2) Souls in Heaven no longer have free will, or
3) It is possible for free will to coexist with never doing evil (actually, this should already follow from Christian doctrines that say God is like this).
1 means Heaven doesn’t live up to its billing. If 2 is the case, then either Heaven once again fails to live up to its billing, or free will is overrated, since paradise is compatible with its absence. And if free will is overrated, then the story that God had to allow evil to allow free will makes no sense; God just shouldn’t have allowed free well. And of course if 3 is the case, then God didn’t have to allow evil to have free will; God could have created a world of free beings who don’t do evil.
I’m not saying nobody has a response to this. Ed Feser, for example, has a response that doesn’t exactly fit into my neat little framework, because he has some rather strange (and I would say implausible, but that’s tangential here) doctrines about what free will is anyway, as well as about what the afterlife is like. But in 99% of cases where I’ve seen Christians respond to the problem of evil, they respond to some easier straw version of the problem they’ve imagined for themselves, rather than the version they’re actually being confronted with.
I’m sort of confused by why 3 doesn’t solve your problem? Why does free will allowing the possibility of never doing evil rule out the possibility of choosing evil if you have free will? You seem to be saying that if anyone can choose to never do evil that is compatible with never having the choice to do evil, which seems to not be the case.
IE God creates earth – gives us free will, we can choose to do evil or not. Some choose not (at least under Catholic doctrine – though admittedly there’s some wibbly wobbly timey wimey stuff around Christ’s sacrifice and the power of the Holy Spirit helping with that). Those who do not sin still have free will – they just chose not to sin.
Because free will is supposed to provide an excuse for evil. If it’s possible to have free will without evil, it isn’t providing an excuse for evil any more. Perhaps you have some other excuse, and that’s fine; that’s not what I was talking about. But so many Christians seem to think free will somehow is the excuse, and that’s what I’m saying can’t work.
What I’m trying to say is that evil has to be a possible choice for free will to exist, but if no one chooses evil that doesn’t mean free will doesn’t exist. So I would see heaven as a place where free will exists but no one chooses evil.
@sickofpalatirs, I don’t know how much more clearly I can explain this. If heaven is supposed to be as you describe, then the problem of evil is the question of why God didn’t make everywhere like that. And the answer “because then nobody would have free will” isn’t available, because they would, so another answer would be needed.
It does seem weird to say that free will was necessary but no longer is but I could imagine a similar situation. Imagine that at your wedding, you could take some kind of potion that would make you eternally love the other person. Of course, you don’t want to take that potion with just anyone. You want them to be somebody that you’re compatible with. But the idea that your family could eventually be torn apart because you no longer have strong feelings for that person depresses you. So you use free will to find the right person and then take it away once you’re sure of it. Maybe God has a similar thought process. He wants people that he spends eternity with to love him even if they didn’t have to. But he also wants heaven to be a perfect place. So Earth is just a testing ground to find the right people.
Close to Feser’s solution. But it implies that people in Heaven can’t change. Which to me seems to imply that they’re not actually conscious, that it isn’t really an afterlife. Of course, Feser and I disagree on many issues in the philosophy of mind.
Free will seems like a similar but separate issue from consciousness. If every single one of my actions was being controlled by some other person, I would still have the feeling and self-awareness of being controlled. Heaven is like a contract you sign knowing that you can’t get out of it and neither can the other guy. Sure, you’re giving something up but you’re getting something out of it. A lot of Christians would find it comforting to know that they would be incapable of sinning.
4) The admission requirements for Heaven effectively screen out anyone who would ever chose to perform an evil act unless subject to temptations that don’t exist in Heaven
5) It is impossible for an evil act to harm another resident of Heaven, and so heaven lives up to its billing in spite of the “evil” after all. Or perhaps because of it; inconsequential “evil” being often amusing.
If a sizeable group of people in Heaven stopped worshiping God and instead mocked him, that would technically not harm anyone but it would certainly not be what we think of as Heaven.
Could you link to Feser’s response? I couldn’t find it on Google.
I believe I got most of my understanding of his views on the afterlife from his blog; I couldn’t tell you which specific posts (and they weren’t explicitly addressed to the subject of the problem of evil, so I’m not sure how to search for them). Maybe he remembers where he talked about it, so perhaps you could ask him.
I can imagine someone thinking that free will on earth means that the rewards in heaven are deserved or earned, and that this could explain why God must allow free will on earth, despite its absence in heaven.
I think the free will defense is lousy for other reasons.
Potential metaphor for the world-bending lengths to which an AI will go to accomplish a trivial task in such a way that it gets marginally more of what it wants: people reverse engineering Super Mario 64’s code and spending 12 consecutive hours holding down the analog stick in order to manipulate the game’s physics, all in the name of beating a level while pressing the jump button as few times as possible. Old-ish video, but crazy fascinating.
What is this “half button press” nonsense?
I’ve always enjoyed the Red/Blue Pokemon speedruns, which just completely break the games in half with their glitches. A recent Any% run involves breaking a cutscene to walk through walls, then turning the items menu into a memory editor and changing their map position to the end of the game.