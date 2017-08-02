Open Thread 81.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server, or the Cafe Chesscourt forum.
I’m looking for good web-scraping tools and frameworks to build side projects and automate more of my life. I’m familiar with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. What are your favorites? In this instance I’m heavily biased towards free/open-source.
If you can work in Java, the JSoup library makes it easy to parse HTML files and extract portions of them.
https://jsoup.org/
Not sure exactly what sort of scraping or automation you’re interested in. I expect you’ve already got RSS feeds figured out at least. One thing that might interest you is if this then that which can connect to a lot of common things and automatically perform actions based on rules you build.
Are there any specific things you want to automate?
Yep, I use and love IFTTT.
I’d like to be able to build more complex systems that actually use a website (such as input form parameters and run a search) and, if results of a certain type are returned I fire an action (like an email).
A basic example would be to watch for very specific flight deals. Imagine a system that would check flight prices, in airline miles, between specific cities, on a rolling six week forward-looking window, and then if the price and flight time met certain criteria it would send me an email.
Second hand, I believe Selenium is useful when you want to automate scraping involving forms, confirmation pop-ups, searches, etc.
For scraping HTML, I’ve had success with Nokogiri in Ruby and I hear that Beautiful Soup’s good for Python.
Seconding BeautifulSoup as very straightforward (I used it to scrape the SSC comments a while back). If you want to do more complex things on modern websites, or you want to interact with them, you probably want a headless browser like Selenium. Using a simple library BeautifulSoup to do a search involves working out the URL format for a given search, getting the HTML, then using the library to get the information you want. This is fine for some things, but sometimes it might be easier to use a headless browser, in which case the process is more like writing code that simulates a human user: selecting the search box, typing in some text, pressing enter, then scraping the results.
Second that Beautiful Soup recommendation. Which said, given an option I’ll always prefer to work in python, so appropriate grains of salt and all.
Naval Gazing: The Battleships of Pearl Harbor, Part 1
Series Index
I recently discovered that I hadn’t discussed the attack on Pearl Harbor. This was not an intentional oversight, and I intend to correct it.
In Pearl Harbor on December 7th were eight battleships, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Tennessee, California, West Virginia and Maryland. All of them were of WWI-vintage, representatives of what was known as the Standard Type. These were ships commissioned between 1914 and 1923, all of broadly the same size, and the first ships designed for long-range combat using an all-or-nothing armor scheme. All had four turrets, and all but West Virginia and Maryland mounting 14” guns. (They had 16” guns instead.)
All of the ships except Pennsylvania (which was in drydock) were moored along Ford Island in the famous ‘battleship row’. I’m going to focus on the stories of the individual ships during the attack, moving north to south. The attack began at 0748 on Sunday, December 7th, and a total of 353 Japanese aircraft were involved, in two waves.
Nevada, the oldest of the active battleships, was alone at the north end of Battleship Row. She was fortunate to have two boilers online when the attack began, as she was shifting which boiler was providing power to the ship. She took a single torpedo forward at 0802, causing some flooding, but her gunners, who managed to man their positions very quickly, shot down one of the attacking planes. (As an aside, Nevada’s action report is very interesting. It starts with ‘offensive actions’ and ‘damage to the enemy’, and then goes on to discuss damage to Nevada, in contrast to the other battleship’s action reports.)
At 0840, Nevada got underway, the only battleship to do so during the attack. She initially made for the entrance, but was redirected to stay within the harbor due to fear of mines. During the second wave, she was hit by at least five bombs at around 0950, badly damaging the forecastle and bridge and starting fires throughout the ship. There was insufficient watertight integrity high in the ship, and water was able to flow aft from the bomb holes. Nevada was ordered to beach herself to avoid blocking the channel when she sank, but had turned in a very good performance under the circumstances, despite losing 50 men.
Arizona, ahead of Nevada at the start of the attack, did not fare nearly so well. She took four bomb hits from high-altitude level bombers in the first few minutes of the attack. One ricocheted off the face of Turret 4, and detonated in the captain’s pantry. Another struck near the mainmast, and a third near the rear AA guns. The fourth bomb, though, ensured Arizona’s place as one of the most famous battleships ever. There is still some controversy over what the bomb that struck near Turret 2, set off, seven seconds after the impact, a massive explosion of Turret 2’s magazine destroyed the center of Arizona, collapsing her foremast, and putting her on the bottom so fast she did not have time to capsize. About 1100 of her 1500 crewmen died with her.
West Virginia took the most damage of any battleship, two bombs and an estimated seven torpedoes. The torpedo defense system (TDS) she shared with Maryland, California, and Tennessee was one of the most effective ever designed, but she was badly overloaded, and none of the torpedoes hit the TDS cleanly. One hit aft, damaging the steering gear and rudder. Three struck below the armored belt, and another struck the belt directly, requiring the replacement of several plates when the ship was repaired. One or two, hitting after West Virginia had begun to list, actually went over the belt and through holes made by previous torpedoes, detonating on the armored deck. A final torpedo was recovered and disarmed by EOD technicians. Both bombs failed to explode, one having penetrated into Turret 3. Fires took 30 hours to extinguish, and only prompt counterflooding and the presence of Tennessee inboard of her kept her from capsizing before she sank to the bottom. Among the 106 dead was the Captain, who was subsequently awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions after being wounded.
Inboard of West Virginia, Tennessee was protected from torpedoes, and escaped relatively lightly on the bomb front, too. She took two hits, one on Turret 2, which disabled the guns (and killed West Virginia’s captain) and the other on Turret 3, disabling one gun in that turret. Most of the damage she took came from debris and oil from Arizona, although her crew managed to keep her mostly intact. Only 5 men aboard died, although it took them until the next morning to finish firefighting operations.
Oklahoma took three torpedo hits moments after the first bombs fell on Ford Island, and began to list 25 degrees immediately. The order to abandon ship was given, but 415 men failed to get out before she capsized, her masts digging into the bottom of the harbor. Her roll was aided by two more torpedoes on the armored belt as she went over.
Many of Oklahoma’s crew swam over to Maryland, inboard of her, to aid in fighting her anti-aircraft batteries. Maryland, protected by Oklahoma’s remains, survived with only a single bomb hit forward, which missed anything vital. Only 4 men of her crew were lost.
California was moored at the south end of Battleship Row on her own, and took two torpedo hits on the port side at 0805. (Interestingly, the initial action report claims three torpedo hits, but more modern sources have reduced this to two.) Despite her excellent TDS (which was not penetrated), she suffered extensive flooding. Some hatches were open for maintenance pending an inspection, and Morison suggests that her watertight integrity was generally poor due to a focus on polish as a flagship. Counterflooding kept her level, and the crew manned her anti-aircraft guns, using human chains to pass ammo up when the power failed, and did their best to keep her afloat. However, a pair of bomb hits later in the attack, and burning oil from the other ships, forced them to abandon the pumps, and California settled, finally coming to rest on the bottom on Wednesday, December 10th. 99 of her crew were lost, including two men, Robert R. Scott and Thomas Reeves, who were posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.
Pennsylvania, the fleet flagship, was in drydock with the destroyers Cassin and Downes forward of her. This protected her from the aerial torpedoes that did so much of the damage to the other ships. Attempts were made to torpedo the caisson (door) of the drydock, but failed. She opened fire on the planes at 0802 (apparently, they were allowed to carry ammunition into the drydock), and only took one bomb hit during the second attack, which damaged the boat deck and some of the secondary 5” guns. However, Cassin and Downes were badly hit by bombs, and Pennsylvania was damaged further when torpedo warheads on Downes exploded. Morison gives 18 killed aboard, although I’ve seen other numbers, too.
On the other side of Ford Island was the USS Utah, a former battleship converted into a AA training/target ship. She took two torpedo hits early in the attack, and quickly joined Oklahoma on her side.
Next time, I’ll cover the post-attack careers of each ship. Some never returned to service, while others played key parts in the later stages of the war.
Do ships ever have active anti-torpedo systems, sort of like AAA but directed at underwater targets?
They’re the fusion power of naval warfare. They’ve been on planned ships since the 50s. For a variety of reasons, they don’t work particularly well. There may be some in trials right now on US CVNs.
They aren’t like AAA, but there are acoustic decoys.
My understanding was that WWII-era level bombers could maybe hit something the size of a trainyard if they were lucky. A battleship’s a lot smaller than a trainyard. Was this an unusual situation relative to other level bombing, or were they carpet-bombing the whole area and Arizona happened to get unlucky, or is my understanding incorrect?
(I suppose another option is that the Japanese had better level bombing tech, but the state of the Japanese weapons industry doesn’t seem to have been all that hot during the war, with rare exceptions like the Zero. Their small arms were generally poor, for example, and got worse as the war progressed.)
I believe the bombadiers that Japan had at the start of the war were unusually extensively trained, and performed generally better than anybody else’s at that point. Performance which, of course, did not last as they suffered casualties which had to be replaced with people for whom they did not have the time and resources to provide remotely comparable training.
I believe that, at Pearl Harbor “high altitude” was still quite a bit lower than the strategic bombers used in Europe (~10kft vs ~25kft). The planes involved were single engine “Kate” carrier planes with a single large armor piercing bomb in the first wave. They carried a small number of smaller general purpose bombs in the second wave.
Also, the bombers in this attack would have aimed and dropped each bomb individually, adding to accuracy. While the standard strategic bombing practice was for every plane in the formation to “pickle” their entire load when the lead plane did, rather than aim individually. They were bombing area targets and their tactics and results reflected this.
I think the altitude was the big thing though – my understanding is that high-altitude B-17 raids were occasionally attempted against Japanese naval targets, with poor results. On the other hand the B25, a smaller twin engine bomber, had a lot of success against Japanese shipping using lower-level tactics (including super low level “skip bombing” where the plane would fly straight at the target at a very low altitude, drop a bomb, and let it literally skip like a stone into the side of the enemy ship).
gbdub beat me to it. The Kates were operating from 10,000 ft (which was something I remembered but found surprisingly difficult to verify. Setting altitude for this kind of thing is always a balancing act. You want to be high enough that your bombs will penetrate (the US at least looked at a rocket-powered AP bomb to lower the altitude required) and high enough you have a reasonable chance of survival, but other than that, as low as possible for accuracy. 10,000 ft was standard for anti-ship bombing. The level bomber attacks on Repulse and Prince of Wales were made from the same altitude, but with lower accuracy. Dive, skip, and torpedo bombing were all attempts to get more firepower on target more accurately, with somewhat mixed results.
Protagoras is also right that the IJN had really good pilots at the start of the war. Unfortunately, they didn’t have a robust mechanism for training new ones, so their skill plunged rapidly after Midway and the Solomons campaign. (Actually, the real loss at Midway was the deck crews, and the flight crews mostly died in the South Pacific.)
@bean
Do you know how long it takes to fire up the boilers?
And if I understand you correctly, those ships needed two boilers online to be able to sail away, right?
Depends on the exact state of the boilers. To a first approximation, you’re looking at 2-3 hours from cold iron, probably something like an hour if you’ve got other parts of the plant online (as they did that day). Maybe a bit less in an emergency. One of the big advantages of gas turbines is that they start quickly and throttle quickly. This is not true of steam.
A man who was a boiler tech on the Missouri told me that they used to occasionally steam on 2 of the 8 boilers, and that they could cruise that way efficiently, but they rarely did because it meant that they had no reserve if they had to go to higher power. Normal cruising was 4 boilers.
I’m not sure of it. The second boiler was something wiki mentioned, but Morison didn’t, and I’ve since seen speculation that she went out on one boiler. Nevada’s action report does not mention the boiler situation at all (which is a bit unusual, as that stuff is always written down somewhere.)
The thing that has always amazed me about the attack on Pearl Harbor is how unvigilant the defenders were. The Japanese managed to send hundreds of aircraft at the base, and the alarm wasn’t sounded until they were actually over the target. And that was costly. Even a few minutes’ warning would have made a real difference. But somehow that didn’t happen.
Well, there was a radar station, but apparently they confused the inbound planes with an expected flight of American bombers coming from the same direction.
The attack really was a surprise, and it used new tactics the defenses were not optimized against.
It was early Sunday morning and we were not on any kind of official war footing. Many of the sailors were off duty, and many of the ships were undergoing maintenance / cleaning / church services / whatever. Bean already mentioned that the ships were mostly in a literal “low power” mode. Things were not in a state where instant response was possible – e.g. the vast majority of the American fighters would not have been fueled or armed.
Keep in mind these attacks took literally minutes from when the first planes would have been in visual range until the bombs were dropped and the attackers were outbound. And the initial strike was devastating enough to seriously hamper a response.
By the second wave, American AA performance had significantly improved, and shot down a number of the attackers. Enough that expected high losses factored into the Japanese decision to not launch a third wave (which might have been devastating, since it would have focused on the fuel and repair facilities that turned out to be crucial to getting the Pacific Fleet back in action quickly).
Blast it, stop beating me to the answers!
But basically this. I would point out that the US was expecting more diplomatic warning in case the balloon went up (as were the British) and that this was before they’d really figured out how to use radar.
This isn’t quite true. (At last, a nitpick!) The Japanese didn’t have time for a third wave. The recovery would have been at night, which was just not possible. I’m also a little skeptical of the narrative around the base facilities, but I’ll have to go and poke around more on that.
Thoughts on Elsagate?
https://steemit.com/elsagate/@theouterlight/what-is-elsagate
In meatspace, I’ve met two or three people who don’t just enjoy weird random stuff from the internet, they really go all in for it. Maybe there are thousands upon thousands of such people out there, and these are the ones generating the views for the videos discussed in that article.
The views are almost certainly faked. Picking a random video as an example , there’s ~100 comments on a 2 million view video, which is way way lower than the thousands of comments other million+ videos. At least half of those comments are obviously fake “great video! :)” things, and the other half are quick “wtfs” from people who clearly didn’t watch the whole thing. If there was some massive ironic crowd watching these things, I’d expect a lot more comments actually riffing/discussing the content of the video itself, like “holy shit baby spiderman took a dump in a pool of M&Ms and got arrested for it” (I’m not bullshitting, that segment is about a minute in).
I thought it was generally agreed that they were bot-created and bot-viewed to farm ad revenue?
That’s definitely part of it, but why would the videos need to be so weird for that? Why not stick to the countless inoffensive kid stories; these videos could be 300 variants on The Goldilocks and the Three Bears with swapped characters and still be perfectly fine viewbot farm (hell I’d willingly put on Elsa and the Three Jokers for my hypothetical kids).
Possible reasons (don’t know, just brainstorming):
– Bot creators have weird sense of humor
– Bot creators think making the videos weird will trick people into thinking the videos aren’t bot-created, should they be investigated for rules violations
– Bot creators think making the videos weird will trick people into assuming weirdness is the reason they have so many views, should they be investigated for rules violations
– The bots themselves equate weirdness with “human-created” and therefore with authenticity.
My guess would be your second, but other “bots”, i.e. automatic view farming detection algorithms.
The “fake views” explanation is inconsistent with the intellectual property violations.
Just off the top of my head:
I think there are at least two classes of video on the page with different explanations. The ones at the top with the very high counts are just fetish videos targeting adults. (The stop-motion one is a little out of place, but who knows?)
Most of the videos lower-down look like they are produced for young children. What the author is seeing as fetish-related is a combination of taboo- and rule-breaking. I did randomly take some college classes on childhood development, but they didn’t include anything on humor. Still, I would guess that at the age when rules are being taught and emphasized, this might be particularly entrancing.
I’ve heard anecdotally that some children just binge-watch Youtube for hours. So my best guess about these videos is that the producers 1) Come up with “scripts” that are particularly effective at keeping kids of a certain age watching, and 2) produce videos of those scripts using different popular characters that Youtube’s “next video” algorithm is more likely to place after popular videos that kids are watching for other reasons. The longer they keep the kid watching, the more ad revenue they get.
Copying a request from the bottom of the last thread:
I’m looking for a therapist and/or psychiatrist in the NYC area (preferably Manhattan) and I was wondering if the community has some recommendations. Rationalist-friendly would be nice, but not necessary. I’m mainly looking for help with anxiety/depression/akrasia. I’ve tried talk therapy in the past (both CBT and psychodynamic) and found it slightly helpful, but I’m probably more interested in medication.
Thanks!
This is late, since I finished Cryptonomicon a month ago, but for the sake of tradition here are the Neal Stephenson novels I have now read, in the order I liked them: (the order I read them is in parentheses)
1. Seveneves (1)
2. Anathem (2)
3. The Diamond Age* (6)
4. Cryptonomicon (7)
5. Snow Crash (5)
6. Zodiac (4)
7. Reamde (3)
…and I still enjoyed Reamde a lot.
*In many ways Diamond Age was really my favorite, but it just didn’t have any outer space in it!
Considering the chronology of these books, I kind of sense that Stephenson was much more expressive as a writer when he started out, but, roughly speaking, as his writing became blander his ideas became more interesting. His endings definitely got cornier though. (BTW, what the heck is up with his sex scenes??)
Also from tradition: based on the above list, what sci-fi would you recommend?
PS. Based on one’o’y’all’s recommendations I started reading Carter Scholz’s Gypsy but didn’t get to finish it, although I plan to.
Have you tried Iain Banks? “Use of Weapons” and “The Player of Games” are excellent.
Thanks.
I think somebody recommended him before but I can’t remember if I looked into those books. I’ll investigate them further to see if I might be interested in reading them.
So the last couple of years i’ve been on a Sci Fi mission starting with Stephenson (and Rajeniemi), and this is what i’ve done. I think this is broadly a re-post of a fair few open threads ago.
-Iain M Banks (very Stephenson)
-James SA Corey (very Stephenson)
-Richard Morgan (slightly darker again, as easy to read) – easily my favourite with Banks, Corey and Stephenson.
-Hannu Rajeniemi (more out there ideas)
-Alastair Reynolds (slightly darker, harder to read mainly due to writing style I think)
-Peter Watts (very dark, genuinely hard to read for me)
-Cixin Liu (harder to read because of the translation I think but still good)
Others like Orson Scott Card, John Scalzi and Ann Leckie I personally found too ‘pop sci-fi’ for my liking. Bordering on pulpy and the ideas aren’t as well thought out. But I still read them. David Brin on the other hand I got a few chapters in and deleted the damn thing it was so bad – others may like him though who knows. Kim Stanley Robinson has great ideas but is really, IMO, a bad writer. Took me ages to slog through his stuff. On the fantasy side, if that is your boat, I did like Jaqueline Carey as well (the first two trilogies, the 3rd is total trash and clear money making only IMO) – but I am somewhat of a sucker for feelgood fantasy with happy endings.
I liked the first Ancillary Justice novel, it helped that I’m a big fan of the Roman Empire, but I’m sure if I’ll read the rest. Strongly disagree about Brin, but on the other hand I haven’t read him in like 15 years so maybe my tastes have changed? The rest of your assessments seem reasonable.
Can you explain a bit more what “very Stephenson” means? What is it about Stephenson these guys are “very”?
Re. fantasy, I have basically no interest whatsoever.
Oh yeah, before anyone suggests Vernor Vinge, I disliked “Rainbows End” so much I actually quit about 100 pages into it, and I hardly ever quit books. This has kind of put me off the idea of reading any more Vinge.
Rainbow’s End is very different from A Fire Upon the Deep and A Deepness in the Sky, which are Vinge’s two most frequently recommended books. You might want to try reading one of those before giving up on Vinge forever. (I though the third book in the series, The Children of the Sky, was rather disappointing, and would not recommend it.)
Alright…I might circle back to A Fire Upon the Deep at some point. But I’m not in a hurry!
Based on your preferences, if I could only recommend one book, it would be
Diaspora, by Greg Egan. I think it fits the “creative philosophic ideas wrapped in science fiction” that seems to underlie your favorites. It follows a group of AI protagonists in the transhuman future, and is really cool in ways that I don’t want to spoil.
A less good fit, but still probably a fit: The Hyperion series by Dan Simmons. It has more noticeable literary and metaphorical roots than Stephenson, but still gripping space sci fi wrapped around some fascinating big think.
If you’re willing to venture into historical fiction, I’d recommend Umberto Eco and Arturo Perez Reverte. You can’t go wrong with Name of the Rose, and for APR, I’d start with The Fencing Master. If you like that, try The Club Dumas and The Island of the Day Before.
I work in software, and in this industry companies tend to make a big deal about diversity, meaning diversity of race and in some cases gender. But suppose you went beyond that, and prioritized other types of diversity too, including memetic diversity. You’d have an HR department that slapped high-fives whenever they brought on people with unusual ideas like Marxism or Objectivism, or off-the-beaten-path hobbies like playing the accordion or doing needle-binding. And the big bonus would go to whoever found someone really unusual, like a Zoroastrian or a neo-Nazi.
Doing this seems possible. But would it be worth the trouble?
I’ve found they make a HUGE deal about “women in tech” but relative to that they rest on their laurels about racial diversity because they feel they’ve met their quota with all the south and east Asians.
The schtick behind HR depts prioritizing gender and racial diversity is “these are superficial differences; diversity makes us stronger; we’re leveling the playing field” etc. If you get into diversity of ideas and hobbies then that schtick becomes (even) harder to defend, while crying out (even) more loudly to be attacked.
You wouldn’t have to work at it; there’s a lot of weird people in software. You just have to stop the other diversity push — the one which says that if anything makes a member of an underrepresented group uncomfortable, one must cease and desist all things related to it; that sort of kills the off-beat.
I think a soft version of this is already in play in many places.
I recently graduated from a Top 20 MBA program and a whole lot of their interview prep emphasized how to tell your story and highlight “what makes you unique” specifically to include things like oddball hobbies. You had to come up with some plausible way it relates to job performance, but the main takeaway was “make yourself memorable, that’s the single most important thing – it’s fine to be remembered as ‘the accordion guy’ so long as you’re capable of doing the job.
Now I work for an elite consulting firm and we have a lot of people with diverse (in the truest sense of the word, not just based on skin color) backgrounds who are into weird hobbies and have unexpected past accomplishments.
I’m a bit surprised to hear this, which I expect of e.g. college admissions, continues into the corporate world of consulting, where I assume actually making money is the primary criterion. It it actually believed in the consulting world that employees with wacky hobbies are more successful? Is it because having such interests is viewed as a proxy for “self-starting go-getter”?
My understanding of these types of firms is that they used to hire exclusively Harvard MBAs (maybe a couple from Yale if they were really desperate) but as time went on the supply of potential consultants just couldn’t keep up with demand. So they started expanding their search and hiring a lot of non-traditional folk who might not be MBAs but still had the type of accomplishments under their belt that indicated they could perform at a high level (e.g. PhDs, MDs, lawyers). My guess is that people who take a tangential move from their training are also more likely to have non-conventional interests, but I don’t have any numbers to back that up.
At any rate, these recruiting efforts must have born some fruit, more than half of McKinsey’s consultants come from a non-MBA background.
A couple random things:
1. Yale’s MBA program is actually not rated nearly as high as you might think. Harvard-Stanford-Chicago-Wharton is basically the undisputed top tier.
2. Within consulting, McKinsey is particularly known for hiring non-MBA advanced degrees. The other places are starting to do more of it, but it’s still a pretty clear minority.
I imagine the idea of the interview prep is just that the candidate who isn’t remembered isn’t picked. So your hobby is supposed to appeal to regular human interest to implicitly keep you on the short list of people actually considered (while hopefully not doing any damage to your employability there), and then your normal credentials establish that you’re at least as qualified as the competition.
I don’t think (though I don’t do interviews that would be considering top-20-program-MBA-holders) the hobby is consciously considered as a real qualification.
I think there’s a few things going on here:
1. To Montfort’s point below, above all else, I think it’s a method of using psychological tricks to game the interview system. By the time you get to the “final round” of a highly competitive interview, your qualifications have already been screened. At this point, it’s safe to assume that of the final 10 applicants for 2 positions, all are basically qualified, and it’s very unlikely that the decision is going to be made based on something like “Well A got a 740 on their GMAT and B got a 730, I guess we should hire A.” Interviewing people is hard. If you have 10 candidates to screen and 30 minutes per interview, that’s five solid hours of talking to people about their lives. It’s very easy to forget things, to confuse one person’s story with another. This is why you are encouraged to “tell a story” rather than deliver a series of unrelated anecdotes showing off your skills. And the more interesting your story, the more likely it will be memorable. Now the interviewers aren’t stupid, your story has to be relevant or they’ll dismiss you. But if a question like “Show me a time you overcame a great difficulty” comes up – someone who can tell a story about how learning to play the accordion allowed them to come up with an extra $10 for bus fare when they were stranded in Sri Lanka during a monsoon is probably going to be more memorable than the guy who says “One time my team had to work late to overcome a last minute change in our deliverable from the leadership team but we rallied hard and put our noses to the grindstone and got it done.” Yawn. Everyone has that story.
2. I think in small enough firms (like consulting and probably many tech start-ups), the bureaucracy is small and not so powerful as to have completely taken over hiring decisions. In consulting, offers are made by the partners, not by HR. HR may have the right to approve or disapprove, I’m not really sure. But I literally never spoke to an HR person until after I was hired. It was managers and partners every step of the way. And these are really smart people who genuinely believe “diversity is our strength” but in the very literal sense of the term, not in the “check the box to ensure we have enough members of this ethnic group so nobody sues us” sense. They see themselves as the business equivalent of Professor X – whose job is to assemble a team that can overcome any potential challenge. Wolverine may be the strongest individual X-Man, but that doesn’t mean Professor X wants a team of 20 Wolverines. And at a personal level, they genuinely want to meet and interact with and get to know people from backgrounds they have no experience with. Which leads us to…
3. The infamous “airport test.” For those unfamiliar, the theory behind the airport test is that hiring decisions will be made based on the hiring manager asking themselves “How would I feel about being stuck at the airport with this guy for 8 hours?” These are stressful jobs, where it’s quite likely the team will be locked in small rooms staying up until midnight to meet a wholly unreasonable last-minute deadline because the CEO randomly decided to change everything at the last minute. You’ll be around your team a lot, often to include long distance travel. This is a test, not merely of basic level social skills, but of “How interesting of a person are you?” Do you actually have anything to say about the world, about life? If I’m bored, can you tell me an interesting story about something I’m otherwise unfamiliar with? These things matter a lot more than people give them credit for. The partners have a lot of money. They don’t care if your math skills are 5% weaker than the other guy, they can train you to be better at math or find someone else in the firm to do the math part of the project. They are often maximizing for their own personal enjoyment of a job that takes 70+ hours of their week. They want to be around interesting people. That’s a lot more important than 10 points on the GMAT.
I think this sort of thing is a feature of junior positions, where everyone you’re talking to has just gotten out of school and therefore has an identical and not-that-relevant set of recent experiences. Once someone has a few years of industry experience you can actually have a real conversation with them about what they’ve done, what they’re looking for, their opinions about how to approach common problems, how their skills complement those already in the organization, etc.
For less-junior positions, you’re also not interviewing 10 people a day, so the candidate doesn’t need to be unusual to be memorable, and talking business with someone is a much better way to tell if you’ll enjoy working with them than talking about their accordion.
I think in small enough firms (like consulting and probably many tech start-ups), the bureaucracy is small and not so powerful as to have completely taken over hiring decisions.
I don’t think this is a firm size effect or at any rate not purely one. I’ve interviewed at giant companies – AIG and Bank of America for example – and had essentially no HR interaction beyond scheduling the interview times.
I suspect this is only the case in extremely high-end jobs. Top 20 MBA programs represent a pretty narrow section of the labor pool.
“Ahead of the Curve,” a book about a journalist who went to Harvard Business, implies that personal interests played a role in both admissions and job employment. There’s an anecdote of one employer looking down on the author actually doing all of his school work, and preferring the students who blew off classes and spent most of their time playing poker.
Referring to my post above, I think 2 and 3 may only apply to high-end jobs, but 1 seems like good advice for basically anywhere.
And I think it has implications beyond just employment. How about dating? Having an interesting/odd (but not stereotypically nerdy or low-status) hobby can definitely make you seem like a “more interesting person” which can go a long way.
Hell, we can apply this logic to this very comments section. Which commenters are the most memorable to you? Which are the ones who you think are generally most respected? The Irish lady who can drop a 2,000 word summary of Catholic theology at the drop of a hat? The guy who seems to know everything there is to know about battleships? Unique backgrounds and specific/unusual interests make you more memorable, and being remembered is the first basic requirement for being respected and admired.
At a rough guess I’d have said that maybe about a quarter of my friends play some sort of accordion, or play in a band with someone who does. Looks like I may have a powerful filter bubble going on 🙂
Memetic diversity is good for a business for it leads to new ideas and new perspectives which can help a business.
@The Nybbler Can we somehow let leftism stay out of businesses if businesses do not want to care about it? I mean a business exists for profit, not SJ. Businesses should not have to care about SJ or fundamentalists if they don’t want to.
If NGOs care about SJ then please go ahead.
Maybe, but for a different reason.
If you are are giant company selling (or sort-of selling in some cases) things to the general public — that general public has lots of women in it and lots of non-white people in it. It may be that having few or no women in your company will mean overlooking things that are important to that part of the market (or not, it’s a empirical question).
No giant company is worried about undeserving the accordion playing market, so the above rationale doesn’t work for this type of diversity. You instead have to posit that hiring employees with a really unusual hobbies or politics will somehow mean that your employees are more creative in business terms than a group selected without that criteria would be.
Hello! Reader for the past couple of weeks, and first time commenter. I wanted to say 1. thanks for doing this (huge fan) and 2. I think the comments may be either disabled or malfunctioning for your gender imbalances post? It’s either one of those, or I’m bad at figuring out the comment system on wordpress.
They were disabled on purpose. Scott often disables comments on topics that are particularly controversial, for various reasons mainly relating to his desire to not be harassed by a Twitter mob and hounded out of his real life profession.
Oh okay! That’s very helpful. The page didn’t directly say disabled (it simply didn’t have a comment box) so I was a bit confused. Bit of a bummer though that people would get so bent out of shape about the topic. I actually had a lot to say on that one. xD
It used to say “Comments Disabled” instead of the comment link when he did that in the past, but I guess that broke. Anyway, you could probably say it in this thread; as the “hidden” open thread comments would probably be less “problematic”.
Well, as long as the children of this comment are the place to talk about the gender post…
I found the approach of the post really bizarre. Like, sure, black people are less likely, but it seems like a no-brainer to
1) not make dumb jokes about black people,
2) especially if (whether or not such a thing is justified in principle) you have a public image problem relating to being a place where black people don’t want to be,
3) even if you are talking to your black friend who is totally cool with your very original “3/5 of a person” joke.
I think that, like calling someone with the name and pronouns they prefer, not making “make me a sandwich” jokes is just the polite thing to do, and the cost to the speaker is comparable as well (i.e. negligible). So the weird defensiveness felt out of place.
I felt like most of the criticism Scott was responding to was of the form “let’s not be needlessly unwelcoming to women”, as opposed to “let’s not be needlessly unwelcoming to women…because that will instantly lead to gender parity in the movement”. But maybe I was wrong.
Getting someone fired and made unemployable forever is pretty out of line punishment for not “just the polite thing to do.” The problem isn’t people going “hey dude sandwich jokes aren’t cool” the problem is people punishing the guy saying them as if he’s a monster responsible for terrifying women away from a field.
And the defensiveness is because the wrong approach to free speech and the wrong public morality about what it’s ok to do to people for what they write will get scott publicly attacked as surely as charles murray is.
I really wish people would stop doing this.
Especially Scott. He is quick to punish hyperbole when employed by others. He is also quick to punish hypocrisy.
And yet perfectly comfortable employing his own hyperbole, and thereby perfectly comfortable being hypocritical.
Unfortunately none of these can actually help Africans. Prosperity and progress do not come from suppressing offense. I’m really not sure whether SJWs actually want the problem solved or they just want to feel good about themselves and signal to others that they are nice.
The issue is that libertarian spaces, the tech industry, etc, are pointed out as particularly hostile to women (or at least seem to be targeted for critique of their hostility more often) with their gender disparity pointed to as obvious evidence of their uniquely hostile environment. Sexism, the theory goes, is a leading cause of gender disparity, so any field with high gender disparity should be under suspicion of sexism. This is used as justification for targeting harsh punishment of seemingly minor sexist transgressions, because those minor transgressions add up to hostility that keeps women out of a field.
Scott’s point is that places more clearly sexist / anti-feminist / hostile to women nevertheless are closer to gender parity than libertarianism etc, therefore this calls into question the justification for harsh punishment of minor cases of individual sexism.
I think you forgot one factor in “Gender Imbalances Are Mostly Not Due To Offensive Attitudes”: The population of women joining evangelical churches is likely systematically different in their attitudes towards what is the appropriate treatment of women than the population of potential libertarian women. If a woman believes that she was put on earth to serve men, the group of people around her believing that is not a problem for her. If a woman believes that she was born to be her own person, people around her saying things she finds offensive is likely a problem for her. In other words, the group of women who don’t mind being told their job is to stay at home and pump out babies is likely almost disjoint from the group of women who might join the libertarian, atheistic or rationalist communities.
How in practice do you distinguish “There are very few women interested in libertarianism” from “There are many women who would otherwise be interested in libertarianism but are particularly sensitive to boorish behavior by men interested in same and thus driven away by their presence, but this applies only to libertarianism and not other groups”?
Right. Scott’s entire point in the article is that you don’t just have to explain why libertarianism may be unappealing to women, you have to explain why it may be even more unappealing to women than a group whose official canon doctrine explicitly says “women should be subservient to their husbands, abortion is wholly unacceptable, having sex before marriage is a sin, etc.”
Anyone who tried to say any of those things from a podium at a major libertarian conference would be immediately booed off the stage and the event organizers would spend weeks apologizing. AND YET, the Catholic Church says “You must agree to these things in order to be one of us.” AND YET, plenty of women say “Sure, sounds good, I’ll agree to that!”
Maybe the problem is a bias against/failure to really understand the “women-as-subservient” group. Maybe there’s no good reason women shouldn’t–on that basis at least–want to be a part of that group other than the ones we (falsely and without strong evidence?) assume women should have from our (relatively) feministic and individualistic perspectives.
I haven’t read Scott’s post so maybe he already addresses this point.
Do we have any catholics here who could confirm how these ideas play out in practice? I used to interact with a group of catholics and I’m struggling to think of the women as subservient…
Also, I’m not sure why sex before marriage made it into the list of “things that are unappealing to women”. Seems just as unappealing to men!
So the Czech republic is now a second country in the world with a constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to bear arms…sort of. The formulation is far from perfect in my opinion, but a good step in the right direction and something that can help protect the country against EU’s attempts to restrict gun rights across the EU.
By the way, it is interesting to compare how different news services report about this. The BBC says that the Czech parliament moved toward legalizing gun ownership. However, that is nonsense, Czech gun laws are already more liberal than those of some US states and the most liberal in the world after the US. NRA actually might have the best report of what is going on (except for the exact formulation of the law whose English version is only provided by Eugene Volokh as far as I can say)
Washington post (or rather the Volokh conspiracy blog hosted by WP) is one of the few English-speaking sources who write about it accurately and in the right context. The main reason behind this law is that Czechs are traditionally liberal in their gun laws (except during communism where private ownership of firearms was simply illegal) whereas the rest of the EU isn’t, in particular Germany is very hostile to private gun ownership. The EU is now trying to restrict gun rights across all countries of the union and this constitutional law is supposed to protect us against that.
Btw, I keep saying it but I think it is important for the opponents of gun rights to know this – while our gun laws are just behind those of the US, our murder and violent crime rates are on par with Germany, i.e. much much lower than those of the US. The Swiss have slightly more restrictive gun laws but many more privately owned guns per capita (2nd in the world after the US) and their violent crime rates are the lowest in Europe, on par with Singapore or Japan.
I’d be interested to know what the restrictions are in the Czech republic. Felony status, registration, background checks, a requirement to store the weapon in a safe, etc, etc?
There are 5 gun license categories:
A – collection
B – Sport
C – Hunting
D – Profession
E – Self-defense (the only one that permits concealed carry of loaded weapons in civilian life)
You can also combine them. All of them are “shall issue”, so the police cannot decide against issuing one as long as you meet the criteria:
– You have to be at least 21, for sports at least 15 under some conditions and for hunting at least 16 again under some extra conditions
– You have to pass a practical and a theoretical test showing you can operate the firearm safely and that you are familiar with the relevant legislature
– You have to get a medical check-up showing you do not have a metal disease such as schizophrenia (there is an exact list of conditions)
– You have to show you haven’t committed a crime where you were sentenced to more than 5 years in the last 20 years (counting from the end of the sentence) and similarly for shorter sentences (there the waiting time is 10 years for a sentence between 2 and 5 years and 5 years for a sentence under 2 years). There is also a list of specific crimes where if you were sentenced to more than 5 years, you are never allowed to get a firearm license again. Those are basically terrorism, genocide, murder, treason.
– if you’re a diagnosed alcoholic, drug addict or if you committed a tort/minor offense from a listed set of areas such as national defense, weapons and ammunition, explosives and a couple more in the previous 3 years then you will also not be issued one.
If you meet all that you will be issued any/all of the 5 gun licenses…well, you also have to pay the fees for the medical check-up (this one is not covered by the insurance), and the tests that you have to pass, altogether all the fees should not exceed roughly 100 Euros.
It is not required to keep the firearm in a safe as long as you only own one firearm – they have to be registered. If you own at least two, they have to be kept in a safe unless you’re carrying them on your person.
With the self-defense license you are allowed to own semi-automatic weapons, automatic weapons are generally illegal, you have to get a special permit for that which is not shall-issue and typically won’t be issued. If it is, the police can inspect the place where you store the automatic firearm without a warrant to check it. There are no “assault weapon” or similar categories. As long as automatic fire is disabled, you can buy a machine gun if you wish. Concealed carry comes automatically with the self-defense license, open carry is entirely illegal – the only people who have the license to open carry are the police (the army is prohibited from operating inland).
You are only allowed to use the gun for self-defence if your life is threatened, this is somewhat open to interpretation by the court. Generally, if someone punches you in a bar and you shoot him, you will probably go to jail. If someone attacks you with a knife or something and you shoot him, you won’t. But I’m not a lawyer.
With the self-defense license (and hence the concealed carry license) you are allowed to legally carry up to two loaded firearms on your person at the same time.
Airsoft weapons or paintball weapons, cold weapons, gas pistols or BB guns do not require any license and there are no restrictions on the bladed weapons which can be sold or carried. If you want to, you can carry a sharp sword around. However, if you have an airsoft weapon which is a realistic copy of a real firearm (which they often are), it still has to be carried in a concealed way.
Explosives are generally prohibited, you need a special permit and that is only issued if you need them for your profession (e.g. in construction or mining you sometimes need to use explosives).
Has anyone read the Cryptonomicon? I’m currently 250 pages into the book (it has about 1000) pages and I bet a lot of people here would like it a lot. The start is a bit slow, but after the first 80 or so pages, I was hooked 🙂
Gee, if only there were another comment chain in this very open thread where people were discussing what Neal Stephenson books they had read!
Is there one? Maybe whoever wrote it is some kind of genius who, out of sheer brilliance and godlike omniscience, anticipated Tibor’s comment! Whoever that commenter was, he should probably be sent bitcoins and gift certificates to restaurants that serve very authentic felafel.
I promise to read the entire thread next time before I post any comments 😉
If I were in your shoes, I wouldn’t. Just post your comment and, if it’s redundant, let someone else who HAS read the entire thread bring it to your attention. Hopefully they’re polite about it.
I was just being snarky 🙂
So based on my last post (linky) there was at least a little interest in having a discussion about Anthropogenic Global Warming (AGW) where the typical level of rancor is dialed down to about 20%. To that end I’d like to suggest we give it a shot with the following principals in mind (lovingly stolen from the Double Crux model developed by CFAR)
Epistemic humility – mentally append every single post with a couple words such as, ‘but then again, I might be wrong’. You might! I’ve been very wrong about a lot of stuff, why should my understanding of AGW be different?
Good faith – this is really really important for any type of rational discussion but especially something like AGW where I think bad faith is not only the default assumption but often an accurate one. If you don’t believe as I do, that’s a good thing, if everyone thought double plus good thoughts at all time it’d be a pretty dull world. Personally I think I know one side of this debate better than the other and that’s because I’ve never taken the time to engage with it seriously, thus this thread.
Confidence in the existence of objective truth – for AGW I suppose that would mean believing that things like temperatures and/or atmospheric CO2 levels are things that can be measured. It may be that the people doing the measuring are lying about the results, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a real thing that could be discovered.
Curiosity and/or a desire to uncover truth – If I was a cat I’d be dead like, so many times, I assume this is true of most of you as well.
I think it’d be good to limit the scope of this discussion. My previous post I figured we could just knock this whole thing out in one go but on reflection that’s unlikely! So let’s take as a topic just the first, most basic element of the entire debate: There is Clear and Convincing proof that Anthropogenic Global Warming is a real phenomena.
So with all of that said let me put my cards on the table upfront, I think AGW is really happening and it scares the shit out of me. Now I’m going to go into more detail on each of the different elements of that statement and say what would convince me to change my mind about it.
I think clear and convincing proof is required because on the one hand the entire global economy is too important to potentially upend if humanity decides AGW is happening when it actually isn’t, so a Preponderance of Evidence is too weak. On the other hand I think the risks of global disruption that could result if humanity decides AGW is not happening, when it actually is are large enough that Proof Beyond a Reasonable Doubt is too stringent. On the gripping hand I’m not an expert in civil law and have only a laypersons understanding about how evidentiary standards are set, so if anyone would like to argue for a different level I’d be very interested in hearing it. I’d rate my certainty on this point at about 50%, but hey, I could be wrong.
I think the world is getting warmer, and a lot of this belief is an intuition from my day to day experience that it feels hotter now than it was in years past (well intuition and all the articles I read about AGW). There are a few different pieces of evidence that could disprove this; for one, I have a very limited personal sample of the places I’ve lived over the last couple decades. I would like evidence from let’s say 100+ different locations around the planet, weighted towards inhabitable areas. If it’s 10 degrees warmer in the middle of the Atlantic ocean, that’s probably good to know, but it doesn’t affect me as much as if it were 10 degrees warmer in the middle of Atlanta. I would want to know what the average temperature for the year was at each of those locations as well as how large the deviation from the mean is. If the temperature change was inconsistent, say 10% showing an increase, 10% a decrease and the rest no change over a 5 or 10 year moving average (from the most recent time period where high quality measurements are available, 1950?) that would be strong evidence against the world getting warmer. If the SD is also unchanged over that period then that would be strong evidence against climate change writ large. I’m saying this all before I actually look up the data and run some stats but I would put my confidence that the majority (or even supermajority of say >75%) of locations around world are actually getting warmer at about 90%. But hey, I could be wrong.
IF the world is in fact getting warmer I think humanity is largely or entirely the cause of this. The majority of that is likely the result of burning fossil fuel to power the industrial revolution and the modern, global economy. Some portion may also come from deforestation, cow farts, or other changes we’ve made throughout the Holocene epoch. I’m not an atmospheric scientist, based on my (limited) understanding the idea that putting an excess of CO2 in the atmosphere could, and more importantly is, increasing the amount of heat retained from sunlight makes sense to me. If there were a convincing alternative explanation that was internally consistent and had predictive value for global temperatures in the next 5 to 10 years that would be strong evidence that global warming is not anthropogenic. I would say I’m about 70% certain that humans are causing global warming (conditional on the globe actually getting warmer), but hey, I could be wrong.
One last thing, I would really like to be wrong. I think a lot about AGW, how it could impact the future and whether it’s even a good idea to bring children into a world that might be so much worse than the one I’m living in now. When I think about how I might be wrong on all those points above, I also have to consider it might go the other way, and tail risks could lead to something like the horror show of that infamous New Yorker article. Click that link for an annotated version.
If those who disagree with AGW, and most of all the data, could prove me wrong, I would sleep better at night, and you would have my sincere thanks for that.
In the spirit of the thing, personal experience is a very bad way to judge worldwide climactic phenomena.
Two posts about your personal experience, leaving aside confirmation bias other psychological effects:
1) Urban heat sink – Urban areas get hotter by simply having more area that is good at trapping light, turning it into heat and holding that heat. This is not believed to be a significant factor in AGW, AFAIK.
2) Weather patterns – Weather patterns shifting can also cause a local disruption in observed temperatures. This will displace temperature rather than result in net warming or cooling. AGW is believed to contribute to changes in weather patterns, but it’s hard to link any given change directly to AGW.
Paradoxically, we would expect some places to get (temporarily) cooler as the result of long term changes to certain patterns that drive worldwide weather patterns. The eastern seaboard of the US, for instance, if the Gulf Stream were to be disrupted. Some models (not sure their current state of play in the broad scientific community) think this could happen if we get a large influx of fresh water to the sea in the north as the Greenland ice cap melts.
That’s why looking at all the worldwide temperature data is so important, and why land surface measurements are the least reliable measure to look at.
Totally agree on all your points, I would much rather have actual data than my intuitions, I just wanted to explain where my beliefs were coming from at the beginning. Also I suspect I’m alone in thinking this way, not so much in a community like SSC, but in the general population I’d guess it’s pretty common.
Why aren’t land based measurements reliable? I understand temporary cooling effects but with a moving average wouldn’t those be smoothed out and an underlying warming trend revealed?
It seems like it should be possible to measure global temperatures over time. I don’t know what the numbers really say but I wouldn’t be surprised if they’ve gone up a lot in the last 100 years. (I wouldn’t be surprised if they haven’t either.)
What I’m much less clear on is why this should scare the shit out of anyone, since it isn’t happening faster than our ability to adapt to it. (Or is it? You tell me.) Can you explain what makes it so scary to you?
If co2 has been steadily increasing since the industrial revolution then at some point, global temperatures should increase much faster than we’re used to. It’s the difference between linear and exponential growth.
I was going to leave this point till the next open thread but sure I’ll give it a shot.
I’m scared because I feel much less sanguine than you apparently do about humanity’s ability to adapt to this change. For more detail I do recommend that New Yorker article, especially the version I linked up there since it includes a lot of the original quotes from SMEs; as I recall from the last OT, you trust that more than a journalist distilling information.
I don’t know for sure how bad it could get and that uncertainty adds a lot to my worries, specifically because it makes it hard to plan for.
I think complex systems tend to break down catastrophically and there’s nothing as complex as human society.
I think even if, for instance, the United States is relatively untouched by the direct effects of AGW it might wind up swamped by refugees from collapsing equatorial countries that can’t sustain their populations.
I think crossing our fingers that new technologies can solve AGW, without any unintended side effects, is incredibly risky.
I think the combination of a still increasing population, loss of habitable land, food insecurity, resource scarcity, depletion of potable water, and the simple fact that people tend to murder each other more when the temperature heats up could lead to violence and interstate war on a level that we haven’t seen in 70 years.
I think buying beachfront property seems like a very very bad investment right now, but that’s where a huge proportion of the planet’s population and infrastructure is located.
Why are you not scared?
It’s actually quite difficult to measure global temperatures over time. We don’t have a 100-year-old global network of calibrated thermometers, and even if we did, local phenomena could produce error. So there are a lot of proxies for global temperature and a lot of corrections to the data for various phenomena. I believe it is apparent that whenever it appears the data does not show enough warming to fit the models, efforts are undertaken to find reasons why this is, and adjustments made to the data accordingly. Even if every individual adjustment is justified, this process produces a bias, and thus the data is corrupt.
I’m currently in Singapore till friday next week. What about an SSC meetup? I assume there are some Singaporeans here…