Open Thread 81.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever.
Meta
In the last* thread, entobat wrote:
and:
I just wanted to give everybody in favor of abortion but opposed to infanticide the opportunity to respond in a more appropriate, more salient place.
Go for it.
(* Culture-War-and-GMO-Free)
There certainly seemed to be a lot of people on that thread taking the ‘abortion is immoral’ stance, without dealing with the possibility that abortion starts out at not-immoral at the zygote stage, but gradually becomes more likely to be immoral with increasing possibility of the blastocyst / embryo / foetus being able to suffer, which struck me as odd given that seems to be most people’s ethical intuition.
One of the really obnoxious things about the abortion debate is how people tend to engage in such extremely black and white thinking. This is a bullet that nobody needs to bite.
I’d agree that abortion is homicide in exactly the same way that infanticide is. But that doesn’t mean that abortion is never justified, nor that infanticide should be legal.
Abortion coupled with genetic screening is a boon for public health. It’s a life-saving medical treatment for conditions like ecotopic pregnancies. It can help reduce the damage caused by rape incest and infidelity. Under all of those circumstances it also provides valuable embryonic stem cells to researchers.
You don’t need to pretend that abortion is clean and uncomplicated in order to oppose bans on it. If you’ve ever supported a war, congratulations, you understand that homicide isn’t always murder. It shouldn’t be a first resort but sometimes it’s the best out of a bunch of bad options.
One of the really obnoxious things about the abortion debate is how people tend to engage in such extremely black and white thinking. This is a bullet that nobody needs to bite.
This doesn’t just happen in the abortion issue, either. People get this worked up about gun control, visa overstays, and even bimetallism.
I often wonder if this is truer in the US than in other nations, and if so, if it’s only among specific slices of the US. (A lot of my friends in Texas don’t get nearly so worked up over politics as my friends in DC.) It’s like there’s this primal nerve that people have gotten good at linking to various viewpoints.
Gun control opponents engage in what seems to be black and white thinking because of a combination of:
1) slippery slope considerations
2) actual statements from gun control supporters that they want to ban all civilian gun ownership
3) arbitrary restrictions that are the equivalent of banning all books which contain a prime number of pages. (I mean, why look at that as black and white? It’s not a ban on all books, right?)
Yeah; they do. The interesting thing to me about this is that these reasons are on their conscious minds. Whenever someone challenges why gun rights advocates are so black-and-white and there’s a GRA within earshot, these reasons (and others) are given. It’s not kneejerk, it’s not argument from authority, and in many cases, it’s implied that if these conditions did not hold, GRAs would be measurably more receptive. I’m sometimes rather stunned at how many GRAs suddenly sound like Rhodes scholars while looking like they’d rather be noodling catfish or something.
Amusingly this maps perfectly onto opponents of abortion restrictions.
It absolutely does, and this has been pointed out on the SSC comments many times since I started following them, to general agreement. I’m not aware of any -explicit- incrementalist planning on the part of the hardcore anti-abortion activists, but that’s mostly because they’re not that subtle, they’ve just come right out and said “I will NEVER settle for ANYTHING less than a total ban on this heinous slaughter of the innocent!”.
That said, it seems to me that the window for banning abortion in the US closed some time ago, and that most of the attempts to back-door restrictions by introducing bureaucratic and administrative hurdles are going to die off over the next 20-30 years as the population that cares ages out.
Then again, there’s still an amazing amount of year-round anti-abortion advertisements on billboards and roadside signage in this part of the country, so maybe I’m being overly optimistic.
Wait, is “as the population that cares ages out” a thing that’s going to happen? Neither Gallup nor Pew have measured much change in opinion over abortion, over decades. So no, there’s not going to be any ban, but neither is there likely to be any end to the acrimony.
I know “the left is winning the culture war” or whatever, and that’s certainly true for some major issues like gay marriage, but abortion isn’t one of those issues.
If I were in a position of more social influence or wealth, one of my long-term goals would be to convince gun control advocates in the US to give up the long term strategy of incrementalism with the terminal goal of a UK/AU style regime. Without that strategy in place, I think that we probably COULD put the issue to bed.
I think the black/white thinking is because that’s ultimately what gets coded into law. Attempts at providing discretion such as the good-cause-as-determined-by-a-judge are opposed.
I’d object to your statement about “public health”. At best it reduces health-care costs. But someone delivering to-term a child with a genetic disorder doesn’t have a negative impact on the health of others (like communicable diseases do).
If the child survives to reproductive age it has the potential to affect the health of a lot of other people down the line.
Reducing the incidence of congenital disorders benefits not just parents but society as a whole. Non-destructive methods like gene editing may take on part of that function in the future but right now it’s pretty much just abortion.
This argument aligns surprisingly well with the concerns of some pro-life people, especially the Catholic Church, that abortion and euthanasia lead naturally to infanticide and killing of handicapped people. If abortion is killing a human but is justified anyway when the fetus has some genetic disorder, it seems like the same argument applies to a 20 year old (expensive to care for, pain in the as to deal with) adult with the same genetic disorder.
I mean, when pushed about it, most people who are for abortion still think there should be restrictions in place. The law in most countries that do allow it reflect this: abortion is legal until n weeks, barring exceptional circumstances.
Which makes sense, entobat’s reasoning doesn’t seem that bad, the problem is that his starting premises are kind of whack: Most people believe newborns to have personhood, and that doesn’t magically happen when they’re taken out of the uterus. Those who support abortion believe Blastocysts do not. Personhood is gained, gradually or abruptly, somewhere in between. Hence, a restriction. Since the issue of determining “when” is hard, a conservative estimate is used.
I’ve always thought that a good conservative estimate would be 24-25 weeks, going off of brain development and activity, with things getting progressively murkier from there until the point where you could deliver the fetus and it could survive without an incubator or other advanced medical care beyond the care that any infant would require.
Which is not to say that I necessarily support a total and absolute ban on abortions after the 24-25 week mark, but I do think it gets increasingly dicey after that point and that you need increasingly strong arguments for it, arguments that would be equally persuasive if you were arguing for killing an adult human. Since I’m perfectly ok with the idea that it is morally acceptable, sometimes even morally obligatory, to kill, I can live with that, and I think that the more you make pregnancy easy to detect prior and abortions easy to get prior to that 24-25 week cut-off, the fewer of those more difficult edge cases any legal or social scheme will have to cope with.
Yeah, it’s worth pointing out that abortions after that point are a tiny minority, and are primarily motivated by serious threats to the health of the mother or significant late-developing fetal abnormalities. They generally occur in wanted pregnancies that go wrong. Insofar as any other late-term abortions take place, they are nearly always a result of difficulty accessing an earlier abortion. I am pro-choice, but I would be happy to trade off non-medical abortions after 20ish weeks in exchange for improved access earlier in pregnancy. You can argue for personhood later on, but the typical abortion takes place when the fetus weighs less than an ounce and has no capacity to feel pain. I’m very comfortable concluding that it’s not a person yet.
(For what it’s worth, I draw the line for personhood somewhere around the second year of undergrad.)
Unfortunately, the christian right did a pretty good job poisoining the well on this one in the 90s, and even if my view became mainstream on the right (I don’t think it is ATM) I think it will take a generation or two AFTER that for things to settle in enough to satisfy feminists that conservatives aren’t going to try and play the incremental ratchet game the way they have in the past.
Am I crazy for thinking that “Incrementalism” is actually a FAILURE mode of democratic governance in general? As in, it’s basically a way to subvert preferences rather than find a stable compromise.
I think incrementalism is the normal state of affairs. If abortions are banned at 4 months, why not try to push them down to being banned at 3 months, given that you believe they’re all murders (as some pro-lifers do)? Alternatively, why not try to push them up to 5 months, given that you believe there’re morally acceptable up to the moment of birth (as some pro-choicers do)?
There are only two natural focal points here–conception or birth. All the others we can choose are pretty arbitrary and fuzzy. The trimesters are relevant focal points because of the early court cases (and I think that distinction comes from medical science of the time), but there’s not some inherent logic for why the boundary should be drawn there.
There are only two natural focal points here–conception or birth. All the others we can choose are pretty arbitrary and fuzzy. The trimesters are relevant focal points because of the early court cases (and I think that distinction comes from medical science of the time), but there’s not some inherent logic for why the boundary should be drawn there.
I’d say there’s at least one other natural, well-defined focal point: implantation of the fertilized egg in the uterine wall. AIUI, conception happens without fertilization very frequently; it’s quite natural; in the majority of cases, it probably isn’t even detected (the woman keeps having normal periods). There even exist birth control methods that rely on this. It’s a bit weird to me that it doesn’t figure more into the public discourse.
Other natural focal points include detections of heartbeat and brainwave activity. Again, AIUI, these are expensive enough to detect that they aren’t routinely done for every pregnancy. I have noticed a relative dearth of people asking about how intuitive these come across as indicating worth of Constitutional protection, although I see it come up every once in a while in random forums.
There’s another focal point of keeping the status quo. Most of Europe has abortion laws that are not at either of your focal points and yet they are stable. They just aren’t an issue. There is little activism to make them as liberal as American laws. (There are ongoing fights in conservative countries. Maybe activists from liberal countries focus on this, rather than local activism.)
I don’t think that’s true at all. higher-level brain activity and ability to maintain basic functions of respiration, circulation, and so on without third-party assistance are pretty broadly accepted as metrics of personhood, which is why it’s possible for a spouse to instruct a physician to remove life support from someone with no high-level brain function without the spouse and physician being arraigned for conspiracy to commit murder.
That said, I agree that incrementalism is the normal state of affairs. That’s sort of my point. I’m saying that it’s a fundamental flaw with a democratic system if it’s intended to maintain a stable equilibrium between conflicting ideologies. It seems to be a natural argument for devolution, federalism, secession, or simply for smaller units of political organization.
I am in favor of abortion, but opposed to infanticide (as being legal within a country, assuming I care about that countries well-being). It’s dangerous for the stability of a country, if people are exposed to the more general idea that killing ‘people’ (who are not say murderers and therefore have kind of brought it upon themselves) is fine for the state or private actors to do. Having life being seen as sacred and a strong taboo against killing, which even the government is allowed to violate in only the most exceptional of circumstances (or even not at all) is probably a very good thing to have in a modern society. Abortion can of course be seen as killing and it kind of is. But it also kind of isn’t (meaning it’s not always obviously perceived as ‘killing’, which is the only thing that matters). Life is messy and because of that, allowing a loophole for that sacred taboo is a much needed, if not exactly elegant fix to give people the tools to make horrible situations into merely bad ones.
If I were born a Spartiate in ancient times this reasoning wouldn’t of course apply, since killing people is part of that particular country, which I’d be most partial to. Infanticide is obviously the right thing to do in Sparta.
I think we need to be careful to avoid The Worst Argument in the World when talking about abortion. “Is it murder or not?” is arbitrary if we don’t examine why murder is bad in the first place.
If I get murdered, I don’t expect to care, because I’ll be dead. It won’t matter to me. But it’s gonna really suck for people who love me and will be devastated by my loss. To me, death is tragic because of how it effects people who are still alive.
So, if someone dies, and no one cares… did anything bad happen?
Suppose, for the sake of argument, not: if somebody dies, how much time do you spend determining whether anyone cares before calling it bad/okay?
Calling it bad and it actually being okay results in punishing an innocent third party.
Calling it okay and it actually being bad results in the people who thought it was bad punishing you.
Well, in German law at least such considerations (the murder victim was well liked/the world is better off/indifferent to/worse off without the victim) are explicitly forbidden. (sorry, no English article for that)
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantifizierungsverbot
Basically human lives must never be quantified. The life of a healthy infant has the same value as a man on his deathbed.
This is derived from the constitunial principles of ‘human dignity’ and equality under the law.
Because of that our supreme court decided, that the ministry of defense can’t shoot down planes about to commit a 9/11-style attack without commiting a crime (I hope they still would, though now I also wonder if it would create a constitunioal crisis, if it actually is done and our government is not feeling like imprisoning it’s own people for doing the sensible thing).
Wow.
Is there a German expression equivalent to “the Constitution is not a suicide pact” as used here? Because if it doesn’t exist, it needs to be coined.
Because of the unfortunate history of the emergency powers clause of the Weimer Republic constitution, not only does the current one not have any such clause but it has this one: ” All Germans shall have the right to resist any person seeking to abolish this constitutional order, if no other remedy is available.”
That seems insane and eminentlly self-contradictory on its face. If you cannot quantify human life, you can never use lethal force for any purpose at any time period…the existence of armed police and a military inside Germany would seem to contradict that.
Well, we prosecute people who kill homeless drifters.
Seems overly (and unnecessarily) harsh. It implies that women who have abortions don’t have any connection to their fetuses, or that they simply forget about them. This may sometimes be the case, but I don’t think it applies generally.
There has to be a better way of pursuing this line of thought.
To elaborate, I don’t want to imply that women (or the potential fathers, or their friends who are excited for them) can’t have any connection to the fetus at all. If they do have the only emotional connection, though, isn’t their choice to have an abortion not really effecting anyone but themselves?
I realize this is an insanely slippery slope, and obviously we shouldn’t base our laws around the idea that it’s okay to murder homeless people if you can prove they didn’t have any friends, but when it comes to abortion, I don’t see what the negative consequences actually are outside of the woman’s potential sadness.
Eh. I hadn’t intended to make such an objection. I am only really pushing back against that specific connotation of your phraseology.
[Roll to resist temptation: fail]
Well, of course.
You’ve redefined personhood as “having a positive effect on those around me such that my absence has definite and meaningful negative consequences.” And, sure, if the fetus has no innate personhood at any point in gestation (and neither does the expectation of personhood factor in,) then yeah, the fetus is just a weird organ and abortion is just another kind of [organ]-ectomy. A direct analogy is the person who must undergo a below-the-knee amputation. They might be sad their leg is gone below the knee, but this sadness is the main direct negative consequence, and the operation itself is not unethical.
But the idea that each person has an innate right to personhood is maybe the most important basis of any just theory of law. Forget the invisible homeless drifter – innate personhood is the reason why it’s illegal to murder a person whom everyone overtly despises and whose continued existence is a nauseous burden on everyone around them.
So I just think that, by excising the concept of innate personhood, your argument proves too much*. You don’t have a coherent way to claim “We can perform abortions because the fetus’ absence has no direct negative consequences” while claiming “We can not kill homeless drifters even though their absence has no direct negative consequences” and also “We can not kill people everyone hates or people that are overt burdens on society, even though their absence would constitute a removal of direct negative consequences.”
—
* It throws the bathwater out with the baby. Har har har.
Why stop with friendless drifters? If 0.5% of the population belong to some ethnic minority, and the other 99.5% of the population hate them with a burning passion, maybe we should kill off the minority on the grounds that the majority’s satisfaction at knowing they’re dead will outweigh the minority’s (temporary) pain at being killed.
There are occasional serial killers that kill homeless people. Would you call that murder under your definition, assuming the homeless people were friendless?
So is it then OK to kill people as long as no one cares?
I guess the argument being that this is a non-central example, but still – as pointed out, we don’t consider the amount of caring to be the main issue. It’s a lot more reasonable to note that we consider the loss of future life the issue…and that’s also a subject I may broach on a later date, because it relates to a very good argument I don’t want to waste just yet.
I am surprised no one has noted the obvious difference between abortion and infanticide. You don’t need to kill a baby to get rid of it, there are many willing parents (and organizations) that will take your newborn and care for it in some manner of speaking. Post birth there is no necessity for the the infant to impose a burden on its mother in order to survive in the same way it did pre birth.
My gut is that the moral weight we should attribute to a fetus, baby, animal, or whatever is in a sense the product of its capacity for self interest, the value others place on it, and its potential for future happiness.
To measure whether something has the capacity for self interest I would ask questions like: does it respond to stimuli? is it aware of its surroundings? can it feel pain? is it sentient? does it express preferences?
Regarding the potential for future happiness, I think most people intuitively agree that it is more tragic when a 20 year old dies in a car accident than when a 95 year old dies in a car accident. Likewise, I think it’s more tragic when an excited expecting parent suffers a miscarriage than when someone who didn’t know they were pregnant and didn’t want to be pregnant has a miscarriage.
Since a blastocyst has -in my mind- no capacity for self interest, I ascribe it basically no moral weight (arguably should be non-zero / epistemic humility). As a fetus matures, it gains more and more moral weight as its capacity for self interest grows. Birth is not some magic dividing line, but it is a meaningful one; the child can almost definitely respond to stimuli, express preferences, etc. to a much greater degree than a fetus. And this weight continues to grow as the child matures, from recognizing itself to speaking to generating abstract, complex thoughts.
So a 20 year old merits greater moral consideration than a 90 year old, but I have no idea where the scale balances, say a 15 year old vs. a 30 year old.
The upshot is that early term abortions are “bad,” but trivially so. Almost definitely less bad than thwarting the preferences of the mother. As the fetus / baby matures and accrues capacity for self interest, killing the fetus / baby becomes worse. My view is that current abortion policy is overly restrictive. Where specifically I would draw the line, and under what circumstances (really wanting an abortion, victim of a crime, health risks carrying to term, etc.), I don’t know. Further, I have no idea how I could ever know, aside from fuzzy intuitions.
Quibble :
A blastocyst’s capacity for self-interest is its own homeostasis. It takes in nutrients, eliminates waste, builds more cells, and has a narrow range of environmental conditions necessary for its stability.
One could say the exact same of a newborn.
A newborn is essentially the immature brainstem in action. They have no meaningful input from their cortex, they do not possess volition, they are all but blind, and their every action is a response to some homeostatic circumstance. Take it from a pediatric neurologist : any apparent capacity for knowing self-interest or expression of preference that you perceive in a newborn is inside your head, not the baby’s. It’s an adaptive and beautiful and loving illusion.
Even if you say “But the newborn cries audibly!”, I would respond that you are ethically preferencing one state (and one method of communication) over another based merely on your own emotional response. A blastocyst’s chemical and hormonal cries are not functionally different in their purpose or complexity from the newborn’s cries, nor are they any less perceptible or affecting to their mother.
Ultimately… your line of thinking endorses neonatal infanticide.
Hey, I’m famous now!
This thread is a bit large for me to want to engage in it, but I’m watching eagerly.
When did kid’s cartoons start getting good?
A friend of mine recently showed me Steven Universe. I had mostly heard about it third-hand from people complaining about the Tumblr fandom, but it’s actually middling quality SF. And while it’s deeply progressive, bordering on SJ really, the creator is obviously more invested in creating good art than agitprop.
Since Avatar came out there seems to be a niche of “smart children’s cartoon” which I don’t remember existing when I was a kid in the nineties. I’ve heard similar things about Gravity Falls and My Little Pony although I’ve never seen the former and refuse to watch the latter (bronies are so goddamn weird, I’m sorry I just can’t deal with it).
So when and why did this happen?
I think a better question is probably, “Why were kids’ cartoons so insipid for a long stretch?”
I grew up on Bugs Bunny and Tom & Jerry. They always had clever references for the adults to laugh at, not all of them pop-culture (cf. “Kill the Wabbit”). Plots may not have been as sophisticated as in Stephen Universe, and settings were usually stock (mad scientist’s castle, forest, desert canyon landscape), but that’s probably because they couldn’t have plot arcs across episodes (really, 7-minute shorts) the way Avatar can.
The rarer, Saturday-morning-only, cartoons seemed to be by a handful of companies, and were less silly (Godzilla, Tarzan). I think toy tie-ins usually sucked, and probably have a lot to do with the decline in general quality.
Somewhere in there were the Japanese imports, the most awesome of which was Star Blazers. They were only half-aimed at kids anyway; I understand a lot more re-watching them now with various kids and nephews.
By the time my kids started watching Saturday-morning cartoons, they were all promotions for Japanese collectibles. Or Dragon Ball Z, which I quickly discovered was highly overrated (and filled with characters named after vegetables). But by that point, there was an entire cable network for cartoons, plus Qubo, and 24-hour kids’ programming from PBS.
Up until the ’60s or so, cartoons were often “all ages” entertainment. This was especially the case during the pre-television days when every movie was preceded by a newsreel and a cartoon, which is where the Bugs Bunny and Tom & Jerry shorts originated. On TV, early seasons of The Flintstones ran in prime time and were sponsored by a cigarette company.
Maybe we’re just reverting to the earlier norm?
Cigarette companies primarily target children and adolescents (very, very few people start smoking past puberty).
Does The Tick count? That first aired in 1994. Of course, it was less popular- it became a cult hit later when in re-runs.
Animaniacs (first aired 1993) is also pretty smart.
Incidentally, both of these were on the same network originally.
I once read an analysis suggesting there was a “second golden age” of cartoons in the late 80s through the 90s, driven by offshoring of the actual animation work (which allowed more budget to be spent on writing, and the writing not to be wasted on low-quality animation)
“Second golden age” might be accurate. My memory wants to put a stake in the ground at the year that Batman: The Animated Series debuted, opening a small floodgate that gradually grew over the years.
Cartoon Network probably had a hand in it as well, perhaps enabled by widespread cable TV, making it possible to serve a market of people nostalgic for older cartoons from Warner Bros. and Hanna Barbera, and looking for more. Inject some classic anime and some burgeoning 3D and you’ve now got the pretty pictures and breadth of writing necessary to bring in the crowds and the ad revenue, finance more production, and then start being selective of your writing and animation talent.
There were spikes of good and bad writing here and there, as I recall. I grew up in the 70s watching old WB cartoons of course, which were generally sterling, but every once in a while some completionist would air lesser-known shorts, and so I’d see some Porky Pig cartoon drumming up support for the war effort, or various Merrie Melodies or Popeye or Betty Boop shorts that weren’t very engaging. Hanna Barbera cartoons seemed about on par with sitcoms at the time, and had the same vibe – I didn’t get them. (I also didn’t understand why Wile E. Coyote was funny until years later.)
The 1980s were a sea of toy cartoons – Gobots, Transformers, He-man, Dungeons and Dragons, some comics (Spider-man, Hulk), and various arcade games (Donkey Kong, Pac-man, etc.). Writing quality varied a lot – every once in a while I’d see a He-man or Spider-man or D&D episode and wonder how in the heck that story got in there…
Yeah, I was going to suggest Animaniacs as a possible candidate here. I watched it religiously for years as a child!
Animaniacs was good. I also enjoyed Tiny Toons, Exosquad, and the Bruce Tim DC shows, Batman, Justice League, etc.
Gargoyles and Reboot in the 90s were both fantastic.
I do urge you to watch Gravity Falls when you have a chance. Of all the ‘good kids shows’ of the past decade, it’s easily my favorite.
I dunno when this happened, but I think the ‘why’ is: somebody realized that if you add an extreme focus on characterization and character development to the traditional children’s cartoon formula of ‘exciting adventure happens every episode’, the viewer’s brain stops encoding the show as ‘entertaining performer I like to watch’ and starts referring to it as ‘a friend whom I have been through so much with.’
I mean- Dexter’s Lab, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Powerpuff Girls, etc were funny and enjoyable shows. They introduced cool concepts, they didn’t talk down to kids too much, they were fun to watch, etc. But they didn’t really go anywhere the same way that the modern smart cartoons do.
(I think this is also why I liked Pokemon so much as a child, even though the episodes were comparatively plodding, the animation was bad and the characters were all total morons. Non-Japanese cartoons just weren’t even trying to give me character development or over-arcing plot.)
And of course the move from “mostly episodic” to “arc based” hasn’t been limited to kids’ shows.
The fact that it’s now easy to access the complete run of a TV show and you don’t have to worry that you’ll lose someone if they pick up the show mid-season probably contributed to that.
My thoughts exactly. I also think that the shift from tv to streaming services encourages “arc based” storytelling for the same reason: you don’t have to worry about losing viewers because they missed an important episode. So I expect this trend to continue and strengthen.
As for good old shows, I remember that as a kid I enjoyed “The Animals of Farthing Wood”
How many of these cartoons are really “kids’ cartoons”? There seems to be a growing demograhic of older cartoon consumers, so many of these shows may be more targeted to them or to have a “broad appeal”, that is, to not alienate this segment.
This all happened at around the same time though, and the things probably influenced each other.
Many people here are pointing to the late 80s/early 90s as the time when “kids cartoons started getting good.”
Of course, The Simpsons (cartoon aimed just as much at adults as at kids) debuted in the late 80s and reached the height of its popularity in the early/mid 90s. Its most successful successors (Family Guy, Futurama, etc.) followed in the late 90s/early 2000s.
Meanwhile, the “young adult cartoon” genre (Beavis and Butthead, Daria, etc.) sprang up in the mid/late 90s as well.
I remember as a kid being frustrated with the cartoons, even the cartoons I loved, being repetitive.
I’m sure there were hundreds of thousands like me. Some of them grew up into cartoon writers and producers. They kept the things they liked, and fixed the things they didn’t like.
Children’s media evolves the same way adult media evolves.
There were a ton of smart kids shows in the 90s. Maybe you personally only watched junk? Dexter’s Lab was brilliant. They had so many clever plays on pop culture and also social norms that often only really smart kids or adults understood but they stayed fun for regular kids.
Can you give us a list of what you watched that you felt was garbage?
I liked Dexter’s Lab but it really wasn’t the same kind of show. It was highly episodic with essentially no episode-to-episode continuity with thinly sketched characters and setting. As far as I can remember it never attempted to deal with any deeper themes like feelings of loss, love, duty etc.
I never watched the DCAU or Gargoyles, though from what I’ve heard they would qualify. I did watch Code Lyoko which in retrospect would count (if we’re allowing Frenchime).
Mostly I watched shows like the Powerpuff Girls, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Hey Arnold, Doug, etc. They were entertaining as a kid but didn’t really have much in the way of substance.
Did you watch Samurai Jack? Dexter was smart and amusing, but Samurai Jack upped it a level. (And IMHO, Symbionic Titan showed what a kid’s show can do).
I liked Samurai Jack but, counting only the original series and not the newest season, it didn’t have any plot or character developments which lasted longer than an episode. Unless you count Jack being able to jump good in later scenes, which is a stretch.
It was however a very contemplative and artistic show without going over kids heads. I love it and it was / is a really good series.
I guess what I’m gesturing at is that as good as it is, it’s not quite in the category of cartoons that I’m talking about.
I haven’t done enough research to prove it caused the greater trend, but my bet would be on Warner Brothers in the late 1980s and early 1990s. This is when they recreated an animation wing of the company (which had been defunct since the 1960s). The first of two big things they did at this point was to get a partnership going with Stephen Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment; this partnership led to Tiny Toon Adventures, Animaniacs, Pinky and the Brain, and Freakazoid!, all of which are well-regarded as being a lot smarter and higher quality than other children’s animation at the time.
The second big thing that happened right around this time is that Warner Brothers merged with Time Inc., creating Time Warner; this is how they came to be the owners of DC Comics. So they gave their animation wing access to the DC Comics characters, hired Dini and Timm, and you also wind up with Batman the Animated Series and the various extremely smart, high-quality cartoons to come out of that. (Side note – if anyone hasn’t watched the animated Justice League series, it’s on Netflix and absolutely worth checking out. I’d hold up the 2nd season of Justice League as one of my favorite TV shows, period, not just a good cartoon.)
The “2nd golden age” or “american animation renaissance” is considered to have started around this time, but my suspicion is it was Warner Brothers that got things started.
ISTR season 1 of Justice League was below B:TAS par, enough so that the producers noted it in some interview and made a conscious effort to “work on the writing”. There was a noticeable story difference between seasons 1 and 2 – important to anyone deciding to binge-watch.
Very true. There are a couple decent episodes in season 1 that are probably worth revisiting later on in viewing, but everyone should just start with season 2 if they want to try it out.
One of the issues with Justice League that started in season 2 was leaning on continuity with Superman: the Animated Series. The pilot, “Stolen Memories”, and the Darkseid arc are required viewing to get the full impact. And you definitely want the full impact of moments like this, delivered by Emil Hamilton (who had been written as Superman’s best friend outside his Clark identity):
“I used to think you were a guardian angel, sent to answer our prayers. But Lucifer was an angel too, wasn’t he?”
(When Superman storms off after that conversation, Hamilton is shown catching his breath like a man who’s just been in combat.)
Personally as seasons go I preferred the Cadmus arc of JLU, but season 2 of JL has my favorite episode, “A Better World”. (Which admittedly inspired the Cadmus arc, so no surprises there I guess.)
Also I think that since my introduction to the DC universe was through the DCAU, I kind of perceive it as canon. This is sometimes hard to square with other DC properties (a white green lantern? weird).
Could the increase in competition from other screen entertainment have to do with it? From the 90s to 2010s, video games became much better and more accessible in the home, going from arcades to consoles to phones & tablets that are always on the person. And social media blew up from 2000s to 2010s. Maybe smarter shows are better at holding kids’ attentions than less smart ones, especially if there’s continuity from episode to episode?
Also, I wonder if there’s some sort of synergy between social media and smart kids’ shows? I imagine smarter shows are more fun to discuss with friends than less smart shows.
I highly recommend Gravity Falls. Sweet and short, just 2 seasons of great fun. Even if I didn’t particularly get into the whole mystery aspect, I didn’t get any less out of it, I felt.
There’s been good cartoons at least as far back as Tom and Jerry and Looney tunes.
Some recent but not that recent ones (good, not necessarily smart):
S tier: jackie chan adventures
tier 2: powerpuff girls, Yu-gi-oh. Maybe pokemon?
tier Other-people-say-it’s-great: samurai jack
Check out the new Voltron on Netflix.
Doesn’t look like there’s much talk of Disney yet, they were also putting out good output in the early 90s for television. This article has a pretty good synopsis of some of the trends at that time in mainstream kids cartoons: link. Of course this was my era so I feel nostalgic for all of this stuff, but it’s nice to see my opinions validated!
I was recently linked to this article about many common instances of recycling being actively counterproductive in terms of wasted resources, and only encouraged by local authorities as a means of preventing people from illegally dumping when they are confronted with the true market cost of landfill. Assuming this is the case, what should we be trying to steer ourselves towards?
Mandatory deposit schemes on food/drink containers (increasing transport costs as they will need to be more durable and therefore made of heavier materials, and also will need to be transported back to factories for refill)?
Manufacturers obliged to pay for disposal/reuse of packaging (again, creating transport costs in getting the materials back to the manufacturers, but incentivising the creation of less rubbish in the first place)?
A push towards genuinely compostable packaging, with tax incentives in its favour (which seems like the neatest solution if we can get the chemistry right and and make it affordable)?
Just resign ourselves to having to dig enormous holes to fill with rubbish and then try to turf them over in a not-too-ugly/dangerous way when they’re full up?
[Edit – or end up like in one of the Red Dwarf books, designating one of the planets of our solar system as the waste planet and sending all the trash there … of course, in the book, it was Earth that drew the short straw – the human colonies on all the others managed to argue why it shouldn’t be their planet 🙂 ]
A tax on anything that generates waste (e.g. food packaged in non-recyclable material), with the revenue used to subsidize landfills and pay for litter pickup?
Define “waste.” Under most definitions I could think of, the market would already be working hard to optimize away anything superfluous to the product (all that packaging costs money too, after all).
I don’t really have the time to look for it, but I remember reading an article featuring a recycling skeptic economics professor who said something like, “The recycling industry rests on the premise that my empty beer cans have legitimate value – if true, then you should be paying me to come collect them, but in most cases, the exact opposite is demanded.” I believe she had a standing public offer to sell her various forms of trash to people, and no takers.
Huh…I was under the impression that the premise of recycling was that they provide a channel for disposing some types of objects in a way that is less bad for the environment. (That possibly some of the disposal methods can result in a new value state was the cherry, not the sundae.)
If a material can be collected, sorted, and recycled for less than it costs to make a new one from raw materials, then it will have positive value and someone ought to be willing to pay for it.
Keep in mind here that “cost” roughly scales with “energy expenditure” which roughly scales with “pollution / bad for the environment”.
Most of the things that are notionally but not economically recyclable don’t seem particularly hazardous to store in landfills. Unsightly perhaps, but not actually damaging.
It is possible that some things might be economical to recycle systemically, but not with a method of “wait for people to offer you their waste, then go and collect it”. I don’t think the possible profitability of recycling is the main reason it is promoted though.
Of course, there are many cases where people would take her up on her offer. Scrap metal is valuable, people often throw away almost-functional appliances and furniture, and I think bulk textiles have positive value (see here, I assume that even the clothes that are recycled rather than resold have some value but perhaps that isn’t true).
The packaging is hardly superfluous; it’s what people for the most part actually buy. You walk into your grocery store with a vague notion of beer or breakfast cereal, and you see a brightly-labeled cardboard box or aluminum can and you buy that. The “product” merely has to be not so bad as to have you feeling completely ripped off, the packaging has to be good enough to make the sale.
There are stores where you can buy breakfast cereal from bins that actually let you see the product you are buying (and smell it and probably sneak a taste), scooping it into cheap plastic bags or containers you provide yourself. Care to guess what fraction of the market avails themselves of that service and saves the cost of the packaging?
So, no, manufacturers aren’t going to be optimizing away the packaging any time soon. Online sales might start to change that, but I note that Amazon still defaults to showing the cover of a book rather than any part of its content.
To expand on this, in the world of food packaging is a positive good as it retards spoilage, reducing wastage of the food.
My layperson’s guess: that also might be why you don’t see biodegradable food packaging catching on. Biodegrading is just another form of spoilage, and so you’d need packaging that degrades very slowly, so it doesn’t go encouraging bacterial growth until after its food payload is already spoiled, or it might make the food go bad *faster*.
@John Schilling
Let me clarify my position: I think that manufacturers have already done everything they can to use the minimum packaging they can, balanced against their many other concerns.
Blister packs are super-annoying, but they protect against shop-lifting. Pop cans get thinner and thinner (they cut the amount of metal used in half in a decade!). Produce shoppers can pick up individual apples and put them in the amazingly thin bags the store provides, or just a grab a pre-assembled bag of them if they find their time more important. And I’m told by insiders that the cardboard box industry is absolutely cut-throat.
Basically, eliminating waste is something that capitalism is extremely good at. I’m not sure what additional “waste” we expect to be able to cut off.
Yeah, the notion that we need the state to somehow incentivize corporations with razor-thin margins to minimize waste has always been incredibly laughable.
Interesting article. The aluminium bottle sounds like it should be a best-of-both-worlds scenario, but that piece was written in 2002, and I haven’t heard of them taking off (at least, not here in the UK). I wonder what went wrong.
Something that people don’t want lying around after they have used the product, and that it costs money and resources to get rid of.
But the market is distorted by waste disposal being subsidized and the existence of an environment with a limited capacity to absorb waste that can be consumed by anybody free of charge, causing a “tragedy of the commons” scenario.
Under the current system, if there is a biodegradable packaging that costs $ 1 per unit, and a packaging that lasts 500 years and costs $ 0.99 per unit, and the two are equally functional, the market will choose the latter. Somebody will then have to deal with this stuff, possibly storing it somewhere for 500 years, which will have costs, but since these costs don’t enter in the transaction between the manufacturer and the customer, the market does not optimize for them.
A deposit scheme doesn’t entail actual reuse (some states have them now on drink containers that are identical to the ones used everywhere else), it can simply be a mechanism to make the manufacturer responsible for disposal.
“Just resign ourselves” will often be the sensible option. Part of the distortion in thinking about recycling is exaggerating the costs of dumping.
Another is not noticing how anything remotely complicated is (apparently?) not worth doing. The natural way to “recycle” glass is to reuse the actual container. That was what they did with coke bottles way back when. Now, some combination of organizational difficulty and (I would guess) worries about contamination prevent any of that. When considering alternatives to landfill-ing what is no longer wanted, the barriers have to be pretty low.
Yeah, I remember when I was young we used to get milk delivered in glass bottles that you left on your doorstep for collection and refilling. Now there is no delivery, and our milk comes in nominally-recyclable (but presumably not actually worth the bother recycling) plastic bottles.
It certainly feels like a step in the wrong direction, and the timing is way too wrong for me to be able to blame it on the birds 🙂
But given that milk is already a perishable product, not liable to be stored for months like fizzy drinks, it seems plausible that we ought to be able to package it in some sort of plastic-like but fully compostible material. I’m curious as to what are the barriers to doing that.
Still the case where my parents live in the UK. Incidentally, milk is delivered in electric vehicles and has been for well over half a century, due to a combination of low speed and range requirements, quiet operation (important for a vehicle making frequent deliveries in residential areas early in the morning), and frequent short stops during which an IC-powered vehicle would have to be left idling.
How reasonable are these fears of contamination? If I gave you an old fashioned glass coke or milk bottle of unknown prior provenance would you hesitate to drink out of it after running it through your dishwasher’s sanitize cycle?
Glass is pretty easy to sanitize. Homebrewers know that beer bottles can be safely reused many times with basic home sanitation practices. And that’s a case where any contamination at all creates a pretty obvious degradation of the product.
And of course kegs are still reused in the industry. Hell, everything except the containers for packaged food is reused in the food industry. Your local dairy doesn’t throw out their trucks after one shipment.
But in those cases I know the provenance. If I have a glass bottle that I filed with beer and drank I know I’m okay with filing it with a beer after cleaning it. But if I get a beer bottle bought from a store somehow back to the company that makes that beer, could they do anything with that bottle with reasonable certainty that it would be okay? (Speaking from a technical point of view, not a legal one.)
My understanding is that they used to do precisely that (reuse customer returned bottles, back when making bottles was more expensive) and still do with customer returned kegs, so I don’t see why not.
There are still a few fancy milk companies that sell in glass bottles with deposits, which get reused.
5 gallon water cooler jugs are also often sold with a significant deposit you get back upon return, presumably for reuse.
What do you suspect could be done to contaminate a glass bottle that would survive routine inspection, cleaning, and sanitation?
I have no idea really. What was the famous case with the Tylenol in the 80s, cyanide? I assume that would wash out easily enough. But would most everything?
Edit: In case it was unclear: What I was trying to get at, is there something I could put in the bottle to be returned that would survive the company’s routine inspection, cleaning, and sanitation, and go on to sicken or kill their customers. Not having any kind of chemistry or production background, I genuinely have no idea.
As I recall, the Tylenol case was deliberate tampering. It’s not clear that reuse would have any significant effect on how difficult that is.
There’s probably something, available to someone, that could survive the cleaning/rebottling process, but it would require an insane amount of work to attack a random person, and I can already randomly poison people at the supermarket produce stand.
Quality control may be the bigger issue. If you have 1000 bottles come from your supplier and 10 are broken, you fire your supplier. Neither the supplier, nor you, needs to inspect each of 1000 bottles. Mass production means you would only need to look at one from each batch.
Checking each and every glass bottle is a lot more work, and you won’t know the defects you need to be concerned about until you’ve had some failures, which cost your brand. And you also have to deal with the bad bottles possibly messing up your inspection systems.
@Edward Scizorhands
That is not necessarily true. Lots of manufacturing processes still check every item to some extent (preferably in an automated way, of course), because not all failures affect an entire batch.
p.s. on recycling: Where I live, drink bottles have a deposit. But there aren’t any automatic machines that accept bottles and give you back coins. You have to go into the store and give them to a clerk, who gives you your money (or possibly only store credit). And the closest grocery store, which will sell me bottles of drink anytime, only accepts bottle returns on Sundays from 7 am to 2 pm. 🙁
Recycling imposes significant costs on my family, in terms of my time and family peace, because Teenager doesn’t want to do it. If I could find some reliable list of things that are worth recycling and things that aren’t, that would help me. A lot.
Aluminum is worth recycling. Nothing else is, unless you live in a dense city.
What about steel/tin cans? Though I’d expect that they can be more efficiently magnetically extracted from the normal garbage stream than collected separately from consumers.
Most iron ores are much easier to refine than bauxite.
Steel cans are pretty marginal. I don’t think they justify building a recycling system in a town or a household, but if you are putting out a bin with aluminum in it, you might as well include steel.
That is not what the article says. It says that you could justify recycling that way, but not that this has any connection to the real world. The article says that local authorities lose money on recycling, compared to landfill. You could imagine that a higher authority both subsidizes the landfill and requires recycling, but that’s not true. Maybe a higher authority both subsidizes the landfill and coordinates propaganda, but I doubt it does either.
The article throws a lot of ideas together and asserts that they are coherent, but actually they contradict each other. It probably does eventually say what you said, but it is completely wrong, as can be deduced entirely from information in the article.
If you are worried about illegal dumpers, you have to be specific about who they are. If the state is worried about towns dumping, it could subsidize landfills, but probably it should just enforce the law because towns produce too much garbage to hide. If the concern is about individuals, maybe it would be a good idea to subsidize local trash collection. This may well be done, but, again, recycling costs the local town real money, not just compared to what it charges residents. I think the main concern about dumping is not individuals nor towns, but intermediate size groups, such as builders. They are small enough not to get caught, but they produce truckfuls of garbage that they have to dump somewhere, either free or for pay. But I believe that my town charges them more than it charges me.
It’s not particularly accurate or rigorous, but I enjoyed the Penn & Teller Bullshit! episode on recycling.
Naval Gazing
The Battleships of Pearl Harbor, Part 3
Series Index
The invasion began on Leyte Island in October of 1944, and triggered the largest naval battle in history, the battle of Leyte Gulf. The Japanese, who had long planned for the ‘Decisive Battle’ between their battleships and those of the US, planned a counterattack on the US landings in three main groups. Their carriers would come in from the north and draw off the US carriers covering the invasion, while two groups of battleships would sneak up on the invasion fleet from the east, passing through the Philippines and pincering the US transports from the north and south.
The northern group (basically without planes after severe losses in June during the Battle of the Philippine Sea) managed to draw off Admiral Halsey. He’s often criticized for this, but in fairness, he was tasked with destroying the Japanese fleet, and the US didn’t realize how badly they’d been hammered. The center group (with the faster battleships) had been detected, and appeared to have turned back after Musashi, Yamato’s sister ship, was sunk. They in fact resumed their course, and their encounter with escort carrier group Taffy 3 is the stuff of legend, but also a matter for another time.
The southern group had two older battleships, Fuso and Yamashiro, famous as the possessors of the ugliest superstructures ever fitted to dreadnoughts, the heavy cruiser Mogami and four destroyers. It was to pass through the Surigao Strait on its way into Leyte Gulf, and had manage to escape nearly unscathed by American air attack, if not unnoticed. They were followed by an independent cruiser group, two heavy and one light cruiser and 7 destroyers, far enough back to not participate in the main battle.
Rear Admiral Jesse Oldendorf was the commander of the 7th Fleet’s heavy support forces. He had battleships West Virginia, Maryland, Mississippi, Tennessee, California and Pennsylvania. Of the survivors of Pearl Harbor, only Nevada was missing, on her way from the Atlantic. Oldendorf also had four heavy and four light cruisers, 28 destroyers, and 39 torpedo boats. He placed the battleships across the northern end of the strait, with the cruisers in two groups slightly to the south. The PT boats and destroyers were distributed along the sides of the straits, to launch torpedo attacks as the Japanese came north.
And now, as John Schilling requested, I will tell the story of “Surigao Strait, where a Japanese task force encountered a fleet of invincible zombie battleships on a dark and stormy night”. (To be pedantic, there were squalls, but it wasn’t particularly stormy, as best I can tell.)
The PT boats made the first contact at 22:36 on October 24th, 1944. They launched repeated attacks over the next few hours, but all failed to harm the Japanese. Then, at 0300 on the 25th, the destroyers began their attacks, much more successfully. The first two torpedoes hit Fuso after an 8-minute run, crippling her, and sinking her within the hour. (Probably. Her exact fate is shrouded in mystery, and I don’t have time to run this down.) Four more ships were hit by the next wave of torpedoes at 0320, Yamishiro (who was able to maintain speed, but flooded the magazines for Turrets 5 and 6) and three of the destroyers. One merely lost her bow, while the other two went down immediately. Ten minutes later, Yamirshiro was hit again, but struggled back to 18 knots.
At 0351, Oldendorf’s cruisers opened fire, followed by the battleships two minutes later. The Americans lay cleanly across the bows of the Japanese force, crossing their T perfectly. West Virginia, Tennessee and California had all been refitted with Mk 8 fire-control radar, while Maryland, Pennsylvania and Mississippi had the older Mk 3. West Virginia fired first, at 22,800 yards, and scored a hit on her first salvo. She was followed by Tennessee and California at 0355. Their fire was very effective, even though they were shooting over the cruisers part of the time. Initially, Yamishiro’s narrow radar target made it difficult for them to see, but she began to turn to unmask Turret 3 (Turret 4 having been disabled early on) at 0359, and this broadened her profile enough that Maryland was able to join the fight, aided by ranging on West Virginia’s shell splashes.
Yamashiro’s hull has never been examined, and the night action did not allow a careful examination of the hits, but she was badly handled by the American bombardment, and at 0405 she was hit by yet another torpedo. She finally managed to straddle the cruiser USS Denver a minute later, the closest she would get to damaging a major US warship (a few destroyers suffered damage from her secondary guns). At 0409, Oldendorf was told that he might be hitting a US destroyer, the Albert W. Grant, and ordered a cease-fire. Mississippi had finally gotten on target, and fired the last salvo from the battleships, bringing to a close the era of the big-gun battleship. Ironically, though she was not at Pearl Harbor, she later became the testbed for the RIM-2 Terrier SAM. Pennsylvania never fired.
Mogami had been disabled by cruiser fire, and she and Yamishiro turned south to try to rendezvous with the follow-on cruiser force. However, she was caught by two more torpedoes, and began listing 45 degrees to port. By 0421, she was on the bottom, with only 10 of her 1,600 crewmen surviving.
The cruiser group following the battleships turned back after its flagship, Nachi, collided with Mogami. The ships of that group, along with destroyer Shigure of the lead group, survived. Mogami, slowed by the collision, was sunk by airplanes the next morning.
The invasions of Iwo Jima and Okinawa were the last actions for the old battleships, in their traditional role of providing fire support. Several ships did prepare to meet Yamato if she managed to run the gauntlet of American aircraft to Okinawa, but it did not prove necessary.
Nor were the ships immune to damage (except at Suriago). Every one except the Pennsylvania took at least one Kamikaze hit, and Maryland was torpedoed off the Marianas in June of 1944. She made it back to Pearl under her own power, and was back in the battle line come August. Pennsylvania was torpedoed off Okinawa the next year, mangling three shafts. She was sent home, and never fully repaired due to the late stage of the war.
Postwar, Nevada and Pennsylvania were too old (and Pennsylvania too damaged) to retain, and were used as a target vessels in the atomic bomb tests at Bikini Atoll. Both were dangerously contaminated. Pennsylvania sunk off Kwajalein Atoll, and Nevada was sunk off Hawaii by gunfire and torpedoes from, among others, the USS Iowa.
The other three ships were laid up in reserve, where they remained until 1959, when they were given up for scrapping. It’s sad that none of them were preserved, although I suspect that they were not well-maintained in reserve, and that made it uneconomical to turn them into museum ships.
Your story checks out.
There’s actually a mystery here. It’s obvious that the pagoda masts were created to confuse and frighten enemy gunners. But the Japanese insisted on fighting at night, throwing that advantage away. I can’t figure out why.
(And no, the theory that the US was seeking out night fighting to avoid having to look at them isn’t true, based on battle records.)
OBJECTION! How dare you slander those glorious pagodas!?
Because they’re hideous. The only uglier thing is French pre-dreadnoughts, for what I suspect are similar reasons. I generally try to avoid having opinions on aesthetic matters, but I make an exception for ships.
This honestly baffles me. Fuso’s pagodas are one of my all-time favorite ship shapes. I especially like how they break the usual convention of a central mountain-shape as seen on pretty much all late-model battleships. The fore-and-aft pagodas are delightfully original!
*googles French pre-dreads, emits gagging noises* …okay, *those* are dreadful.
But it’s just a bunch of platforms slapped onto the original tripod mast. (Seriously, that’s what it is. She didn’t look bad when first built.) So you have this tall, narrow tower. Different, yes, but not in a good way. It looks ungainly.
In my completely unbiased opinion, the Iowa is the best-looking ship ever. A graceful, balanced profile is beautiful, and Fuso is graceful only in comparison to Charles Martel. (Trigger warning: extreme ugliness. May be an effective emetic.)
I don’t think the french pre-dreads are as bad. The tumblehome hull gives them a unique look, even if they did throw a random pile of guns and decking on top of that.
The Fuso makes me think “There was a point where you should have stopped adding platforms, and that point was about five years ago.” The badness is concentrated in a particular spot.
Although it did give rise to some great parodies.
Clearly the Iowa is a better looking ship than Fuso, but describing anything above the main deck as “graceful” is a stretch.
Frankly I find the superstructures of just about every warship of the era pretty ugly. You’ve got the hull, clearly sleek and shaped with a graceful purpose. Even the turrets I’ll grant have a powerful utilitarian beauty. But the big lump in the middle is a mess of random shapes, tacked on greebles, antennas and angles. A neo-gothic folly built from the contents of a particularly well-supplied junkyard.
Fuso takes this to an extreme, with the post-hoc tacking on being literal. The pagoda mast reminds me of one of those power poles in developing countries constantly sprouting new wires and widgets of questionable safety and legality.
Take it back! Now!
I can sort of understand what you’re getting at. But when viewed as part of the ship, I think it looks really, really good. Seriously, standing aft of Turret 3, and looking past it at the superstructure, I get shivers. It probably wouldn’t work if we chopped it off and turned it into a building, and I suspect my ability to evaluate photos is permanently damaged, but in person, the ship is stunning.
Yeah, the pagoda masts are ugly to my eye, but Charles Martel has an appealingly retro look to her. The masts look a little unbalanced, and she doesn’t really look like a battleship to me, but the whole is a fairly clean piece of industrial design.
Fine. Martel was the first to hand, and may not have been the worst. What about Carnot?
Huh, I actually don’t mind the French pre-dreads. Have a steampunk vibe IMO. (Though that does skew actually building the things toward being a bad idea…)
Carnot’s pretty ugly. It looks like what might happen if you gave Victor Frankenstein a pile of welding gear and told him to kitbash together a side-paddle steamer, one of Blake’s dark Satanic mills, and the Beatles’ Yellow Submarine.
Carnot kind of looks like a fictional superweapon, the kind that shows up as a boss enemy in some computer games or that the mad scientist builds in some fiction. I guess battleships generally are more like that than any other actual weapon, but the haphazard placement of the guns (and are those gun ports on the side? Or what?) make this one look more fictional superweapony and less actual warshipy.
Portholes. The guns are all in turrets. She’s a pre-dreadnought, not a broadside ship.
No, I have no idea where the armor is, or why there are so many opening so low on the hull. Let’s just assume the French were crazy, and move on.
On the broader level, I will agree that there is something interestingly steampunk about the designs. But when i apply naval aesthetics to them, they’re awful.
Pre-dreadnoughts were all about hedging bets on which type of armament was really best for killing battleships. So the French secretly gave the Carnot a full three-deck battery of 36-lb muzzle-loading smoothbores, just to be safe. The portholes are a lie.
Also, there has to be a ram. But they hide it in the stern to be extra sneaky.
That would make her, by my math, the most heavily armed first-rate ever, and the only one not powered by sail.
What about Carnot?
Plainly designed by someone who read too much Verne (“Yeah the Nautilus is so cool but I bet I can build something even cooler!”) 🙂
Stuns’ls hung below the main and secondary armament when trained to broadside. And the crane-like structure at the bow is for a corvus. The French had it covered, man.
I can’t tell where the superstructure ends and the mast begins. It looks like someone was playing Jenga with twenty-ton steel blocks, on the deck of a moving ship.
Only if by ugliest, you mean he meant most awesome.
@bean
Your poor aesthetic taste aside, I thought the point of the high masts was to elevate the spotters as much as possible.
No. No I did not, unless you mean awesome in the same way that a major disaster might be.
There are ways to do high masts that don’t look like you were just randomly stacking platforms until they threatened to fall over. Like, say, every other power managed to. The fact that the Japanese refused to integrate any of the fire-control equipment, and thus needed all of those platforms, is not something they should be proud of.
Challenge met; well done sir.
Do you know offhand whether the destroyer torpedo attacks were done visually or by radar? An eight-minute run would be about five miles, which for a night attack suggests radar, but I haven’t ever heard that was US doctrine. If so, it would explain why the destroyers were scoring hits where the PT boats didn’t.
I can’t see why it wouldn’t be radar, as I believe that they were making radar-guided torpedo attacks as early as Vella Gulf. The big difference is that US destroyers had CICs, while the PT boats didn’t. They did have radar, but small boats are notorious for being bad platforms to do anything.
(For those who don’t know, CIC is the combat information center. Basically, it’s a room charged with keeping track of what is going on around the ship in an integrated way, which is harder than it sounds. It was the key to US night tactics late in the war.)
Edit:
War College Analysis confirms that attacks were radar-controlled, and that at least some of the destroyers were actually unable to see the Japanese due to a smokescreen.
The comments to “Contra Grant” by Scott and Adam Grant don’t mention the greater male variability hypothesis, which was mentioned in Hyde’s article. That hypothesis says that when there is a large variability combined with a small difference in the mean you can get a significant number of outliers such as more male geniuses and more males who are mentally retarded.
Hyde reported a moderate difference of 0.41 in computer self-efficacy and a small difference of 0.33 in current computer use. Those differences along with the greater male variability hypothesis could explain the larger number of males in tech companies that are highly selective about who they hire (hire from the right tail).
Are tech companies more selective in hiring than companies in other prestigious professions where the percentage of women is higher?
More selective in general? Maybe not. But more selective for the particular traits where men excel relative to women… probably?
You’re answering the question in a way that counts against the variability hypothesis as an explanation for the phenomenon.
Not really. If you’re selecting only from the far right tail of IQ, AND you require a certain minimum aptitude in “computer self-efficacy” or whatever, your pool is going to be more male-skewed than if you’re selecting on IQ alone.
selective hiring != every employee is king of the moon
Then you expect more-competitive tech companies to have relatively fewer women than less-competitive ones. And more-competitive sub-careers to have fewer women than less-competitive ones (software architect vs QA engineer vs helpdesk).
If this is masked by affirmative action you’d expect large M/F performance disparities in competitive parts of the industry and smaller disparities is less competitive areas.
It is probably wise of Scott to tackle this one controversial hypothesis at a time.
Which genetic quirks have you observed in yourself and your family?
My father was left-handed, and so are two of my kids.
I have a lazy eyelid, and so do some of my kids.
My husband used to have a tongue-tie, meaning that the tissue connecting his tongue to the bottom of his mouth is shorter and tighter than usual (until a surgeon snipped it), so I wasn’t surprised when all my kids inherited the trait. I was surprised a few years ago when a nurse came to put a thermometer in my mouth said to me, “Did you know you have tongue-tie?” 🙂
Sun-sneezing.
I don’t get hangovers. Neither does my father
I’m envious. My father quit drinking before I was born, and says it was because he’d get horrible headaches. I thought he was just a stick in the mud, but then shortly after I turned 30 I noticed some beers would send me straight to a throbbing hangover before I’d even finish the can, do not pass Go, do not enjoy a slight buzz.
Considering the “some beers” for me are all widely-distributed macrobrews, I imagine due to the time period my dad was entirely unable to find a beer that did not trigger this effect, while at least for the time being I can take refuge upmarket in hipstery West Coast IIPAs.
Wait, double IPAs are fine but macros give you a throbbing headache? Are you maybe allergic to one of the adjuncts (like rice or corn)? Because everything else that’s in macros is several times more prevalent in a DIPA.
I’ve got a very minor heart valve defect that causes orthostatic pre-syncope if I stand up too quickly. It seems to have grown less severe as I’ve gotten older, but when I was a teenager it was particularly bad- I once jumped out of bed and ran straight into a wall after passing out as soon as I went vertical. Apparently both of my maternal uncles and my maternal grandfather had the same issues, also worse during adolescence and lessening with age.
When I fall asleep, my neck sweats profusely. Just my neck, and just the time when I fall asleep, not persisting over the whole time I am asleep. If I take a short nap, I wake up drenched. If I manage to sleep the whole night without waking up, it’s dried up by the time I awaken.
My father is the only other person on the planet, as far as I know, who has this problem.
IANAD, but I believe this is sometimes associated with thyroid disorders.
Left-handedness runs in my family. I’m right-handed myself, but I can manage chopsticks or a mouse with either hand; can’t write left-handed, though.
So do migraines. My father and sister get them badly enough to be a serious quality-of-life issue; I’ve only had two or three in my life, starting in my early twenties. The first time I got the aura but not the headache, which was weird enough that I’d probably have thought I was having a stroke or something if I hadn’t read about migraine symptoms beforehand.
When I was like 10 I had symptoms of hyperthyroidism, which I shrugged off because it wasn’t bad and because from an outside view “hyperthyroidism” seemed like a much less likely explanation than “hypochondria”.
It turns out that both my father and his mother needed some extreme medical care for hyperthyroidism, so I’m now resigned to someday undergoing the family rite of passage myself: taking a pill of radioactive iodine, hanging out in the hospital near a screaming Geiger counter until my thyroid dies, then taking daily thyroid hormone pills for the rest of my life to replace it.
From the subreddit, an in-depth analysis of a ridiculous issue: whether the stereotype of bronies as right-wing is accurate.
I agree with the analysis: it should be obvious that most bronies aren’t in the alt-right, just on numbers alone. The brony subculture is almost certainly several times larger than the alt-right subculture. It’s fun to imagine that a third of Americans are in the basket with us but the vast majority of deplorables are just normies who oppose open borders.
That said, it was really jarring to see how many alt-right commentators embraced the show. It was very surreal to read Jim’s defense of the show especially given his position on anime. I mean I watch cartoons myself but I don’t try to incorporate guilty pleasures into my political philosophy.
Neither I nor the OP on Reddit said anything about the alt-right. We’re talking about the right wing, which is half the country and certainly larger than any despised Internet nerd subculture.
Seeing that list of all the communities SomethingAwful has managed to get tarred as Evil Right Wing Racist Misogynist Losers makes me want to jump in front of a train.
To be fair, I was hanging out at TV Tropes when SA found it, and at the time it really was a profoundly dysfunctional community that was full of losers. Not particularly right-wing, racist, or misogynist, though.
The problem with the TV Tropes thing is that they leveraged the disgruntlement of a segment of the community re the site’s organization, the community, etc. to then support their stronger and less related proposals.
I was mostly on my way out of the community when the whole drama happened, but it was a pretty disheartening experience to see it torn apart like that.
For all I think your beliefs that the entire world runs on middle-school cliques and “popularity” are overblown, there’s no denying that the Goons work that way.
That said, the explanation feels a little too neat. The Goons have far-reaching cultural influence on the internet, well beyond their own nasty enclaves (think of how far chanspeak has spread, and now realize that Goons created 4chan) but they aren’t a secret cabal running everything as some would like to insinuate. They’re reflective of broader trends as much as they are trendmakers.
Every so often, over the last couple years, I’ve realized that a good chunk of contemporary political discourse derives from an ugly little internecine struggle in an Internet forum for pretentious nerds, and then I feel like I have to sit down and stare at the wall for a while.
How many of those corvids, dolphins, chimpanzees, octopi, and other creatures we test for sentience are likely to be lizardmen?
Well, birds are essentially dinosaurs…
Opinion polling suggests a uniform 5%.
Spoiler for Hitchhiker’s Guide
Dolphins appear to be 100% lizardmen?
Recent Events have gotten me thinking more about actually applying financial independence.
One point I’ve realized is that for many people, hearing “I saved enough money so that I don’t think I need to work any more.” triggers feelings of “Your lifestyle is really weird.” and “You are apparently obscenely rich.” There is a lot of weird and unstated anxiety around money and earnings in my local area, and I assume it to be similarly elsewhere; taking the active step of quitting your job and sending this signal to everyone you know seems to carry a huge cost.
Therefore, when you’ve reached a point where getting fired won’t impoverish you, there seems like there’d be an extra quiet factor to taking public stands for things you find important (that are considered taboo by your work culture); if you get fired for standing up for something you believe in strongly, then you’re not making a statement about your lifestyle. You’re just taking the cultural importance we place on our jobs and using that to highlight the point you’re making about what it was you were standing up for.
As a person who has several pages of spreadsheets analyzing my likely financial outcomes in a variety of scenarios, I freely concede that I’m likely overthinking this. But I do wonder if any other SSC readers feel that there are strong incentives over than the purely financial to remain what our culture considers Gainfully Employed, and how those incentives might end up being used.
Good lord, that’s no fun. You have to quit, in a meeting, preferably while yelling and pointing.
I did this once; it was pretty great.
Go on…
Seconding request for details.
OP deliver, pls!
Video or it didn’t happen.
UBI arguments touch on some of this – how much do people work because they have to vs. because they want to. No consensus; it’s likely very individually variable.
Moot point. I’m 36 and due to some issues and some bad choices coping with said issues in my mid-20s, I am exceedingly unlikely to reach financial independence or even functional retirement.
I sometimes wonder about this, and the question always comes back to what I would do with myself all day. Granted I enjoy my typical vacation day more than my typical workday but I’m not sure that would be true after a year or five off, especially with the lower spending; and I definitely enjoy my current job more than whatever job I could get after being out of the workforce for a few years.
I’d give this an emphatic yes. Gainful Employment confers status just as much as it confers money. If you’re a FIRE candidate, your job likely accrues you a lot of status: you can always say “I am a doctor” or “I am a programmer” or whatever and have an easier time navigating most social situations. Plus, getting access to more friends.
Plus, jobs are what people often talk about in day-to-day conversation.
You can avoid all of this by travelling and blowing up your Instagram feed with carefully picked pictures. But then you’re blowing your FIRE stash real fast.
Of course, if you’re the kind of person who is into FIRE, you are also the kind of person who does not care about the social status from your job (much like you don’t care about the social status from your clothes, car, etc).
I find that “programmer” doesn’t equate to status with many people I care about mattering to. (Which might be more of an indication that I chose the wrong occupation than a problem with what you’re saying, but there it is.) Apart from that, status is useful for what it can get you, and doesn’t transfer well from one context to another. I could be overlooking a lot of important things, but professional status gets me more opportunities to make money (including freedom to work on things I like more), and I’m not sure what else. If I want to connect with people, rather than just working with people, I have to find other ways to be valuable/gain status.
I’m not sure what you mean by getting access to more friends. Can you elaborate?
In my experience, jobs rarely come up in conversation outside of the workplace. Is that not typical? And I haven’t ever had to navigate explaining to a new acquaintance that I’m independently wealthy, but is it really that difficult a conversation to have?
Most people I know talk about work with at least some regularity. With a few acquaintances, it’s probably the dominant topic.
I don’t know any people who are retired early, so perhaps the dynamic is different. I would think probably not if you are living a typical FIRE lifestyle, which is not the models and bottles lifestyle typical people would expect of an independently wealthy retiree.
“So, what do you do?” is a default icebreaker I hear a lot, and a good (but not total) amount of small talk centers around work stuff.
I feel like it wouldn’t be hard to optimize around this, though, by getting a fake job. As a programmer, I feel like I could easily knock out a few apps, put some commits on open source tools, and have enough to justify calling myself a professional programmer to laypeople. I’m sure there are other jobs once could do this for as well.
To this point, one thing that always kind of amazes me is how much money people spend just to maintain their jobs. Everything from on-the-go coffee to living in an expensive locale for the commuting amenities (I realize schools and crime and such are factors here too) to paying through the nose for childcare, these things all add up to the point where you’re practically paying to work. Not to mention things like eating out all the time, extra car(s), not being able to shop efficiently, and just in general not being able to deal with all the minor emergencies of life.
Most people in my world just don’t really seem to think that way and treat retirement as something for only the very wealthy, or something just barely scraped together by the age of 65. Money just burns a hole in most people’s pockets.
I feel like a lot of the lifestyle stuff isn’t treated as a job maintenance expense, but just as a lifestyle thing. In my experience, most people have a vague, culturally-and-peer-mediated sense of what their lifestyle should be, and often keep to that even when it’s costing them both money and utils.
I am beginning to plan for early retirement. Even if I quite my 9-5 there is still a good chance I will work part time/consult as something to do, add more structure to my life, a way to keep my mind sharp, and supplement income.
If you haven’t found it already, the Mr. Money Mustache blog is worth looking into.
Seconding this, I’m quite fond of MMM.
Sure. Not having your close relatives with +2 SD in Industriousness incessantly try to shame you, for one. Not having to explain in detail what is it that you do to new acquaintances, for another.
I certainly don’t. I was unemployed last year, and aside from worrying about money, it was great. Unfortuantely the chance of achieving financial independence in my lifetime is about nil; no matter how much I make, it’s not going to be enough (especially with taxes and other expenses constantly increasing). It would take at least double-digit millions.
Yeah, I can second that. Being FI is better than being traditionally employed, IMO, but it’s not all milk and honey.
Dafuq? What are you expenses like?
4% SWR. $10 million in assets gives you a 4% SWR of $400,000 per year.
So….like…unless you literally wipe your ass with money, you probably don’t need that much.
I’ve always understood the magic number was around $3M for about a $100,000 annual income without touching the principal.?
I’ve heard of “safe” withdrawal rates of anywhere between 2% and 4% of the principal. Probably depends how paranoid you’re being.
The traditional rule of thumb is a 2% withdrawal rate for a perpetual endowment. The extreme early retirement guys use a bunch of different arguments to say that 4-5% is more appropriate for their purposes.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
As I said above, most likely academic for me unless I am rather unusually lucky in my efforts over the next decade, but good to know. Thanks.
That sounds like an awfully specific number. It sounds high to me, but I assume you can do the math yourself.
But, to get to my question, I assume that you were spending much of that year looking for a job, and answered questions about what you did during that time accordingly?
As a nanny I don’t earn a particularly large amount, especially for living in NYC, but I only spend about $18k/year and save the rest. Since I don’t spend that much, I can realistically FIRE after saving only $500k. Especially since I plan on moving to a lower cost of living area afterwards.
Anyways, I expect to still work side gigs in the sorts of things I find amusing. Dog sitting, crafting, etc. Maybe homesteading. Besides the small income, I expect it will help provide me with a sense of usefulness, and something to keep me in a routine. Previous times without jobs or schooling I end up not doing much all day and it feels bad. I wouldn’t want a “real” job though because it would limit things like the ability to hit the road and go wherever.
Wat?
That’s not even enough for one year of rent in NYC!
I ran across an article debunking many of the claims in James Damore’s diversity memo. I haven’t had time to read either meticulously enough to resolve the disparities yet. Perhaps someone else does.
One of the APA papers linked in that article was the Hyde study, and the author references the Grant article, which Scott has already dealt with.
Overall I don’t find that article super convincing. To the extent it “debunks” Damore, it only does so by basically conceding that men and women have different preferences, but argues that the evidence for those differences being genetic/biological is weak. It hand waves at “cultural expectations” as an alternative explanation but I don’t think it proves that there is no biological component (to me that would be the threshold for a “debunking” rather than a “questioning”).
But I think Scott has the right tack on this argument – genetic or not, the differences in preferences seem to manifest early enough, and to be real enough, that from the perspective of Google hiring they might as well be innate. The source of these differences is irrelevant to the question of whether truly non-sexist practices would actually result in gender parity in the field.
This leads to Kevin Drum’s criticism – if Damore’s central point was that Google’s diversity initiatives are wasteful, he could have made the same points with simply the age-old “it’s a pipeline problem” argument without going Full Bio-Determinist. This would make the same point with about 5% of the blowback.
I don’t know if I buy Drum’s resulting theory that he was looking to invoke conservative martyrdom / wingnut welfare, though.
“Pipeline problem” might be an SJ acceptable criticism of Google’s diversity issues, but it doesn’t really fit with Damore’s proposed solutions of “make Google value women’s interests more”. EDIT: I may have misread you – are you / Drum saying “leave in ‘women prefer other fields’ but scrub out any reference to genetics?@
It’s still annoying, because it really feels like the right answer is “some amount of bio-determinism amplified by social factors” but the bio-determined part gets isolated demands for
rigorritual evisceration because of the ick factor.
I assumed his goal was, semi-charitably described, “stop making us feel bad because we don’t have gender parity, because gender parity is impossible”. You don’t need bio-determinism to argue that, just a skew in applicant pool, which exists, is easily observable, and doesn’t violate anyone’s religion to point out.
Google might go on to (futilely, in Damore’s view) try to affect the pipeline by funding women-in-STEM scholarships and such (I’m sure they do already), which is still a waste of resources but solves the primary problem of “stop making us feel bad”.
Then again, I might be projecting SSC-commentariat consensus on the manifesto; my first thought after reading it was “what’s his SSC handle?”. Then I realized since there was no reference to Chesterton’s fence, he probably wasn’t one of us 🙂
I’m not sure it is even that. I’ve mostly only seen “pipeline” arguments dismissed with eyerolling and the like, but I took it as implied that if the argument had been expanded to a formal ten-page memo and policy recommendation it would have gotten more than rolled eyes as pushback.
Expected response to pipeline argument: “Little girls are turned off from programming because experiences observing sexist programmer behavior. Therefore we need to double our efforts to eliminate sexism among current programmers.”
I think Conrad Honcho has it correct in terms of responses to calling it a pipeline problem. In general, the SJ fix for pipeline problems is to fix at every single point on the pipeline, with no less priority put at the end than at the beginning, with the reasoning that people need role models that look like them at the end of the pipeline in order to fix problems earlier on the pipeline.
Of course, the empirical evidence required to support this assertion that role models that share their demographics at the end of the pipeline affects their decisions earlier on the pipeline, and that increasing role models at the end will fix or at least alleviate the problems earlier on is never provided, and asking for such evidence is considered verboten.
However, I don’t think it is quite as much a live wire as the issue of average differences between population based on genetics. So I don’t know that this would have blown up to such proportions if he had just stuck to invoking the pipeline, while leaving open the possibility that it was that dastardly patriarchy causing the pipeline effects. I think he would have just been called another bigoted cis white tech bro and put on some internal blacklists, but we in the general public wouldn’t have learned about it, and he wouldn’t have gotten fired.
It’s not; it’s a feminist bingo square, in fact, it’s the free square.
As Honcho notes, mentioning it usually gets a response like “No, it’s not pipeline, it’s all you horrible white males driving women out. See, here’s a reference to a barely-relevant story by Jessica Valenti interviewing one woman who left the field because she didn’t feel like she fit in, and also she had a kid…”
One thing that I noticed is that some of it (there was a bit that seemed to go ‘we could change the way we define these jobs to value the skills women have more, but that would probably be bad for business so let’s not’, and of course the bizarre tangent on cultural marxism) seemed tacked-on and tailor-made for ensuring that.
It almost looks like a “hope that some of these ideas will find receptive audiences and change the culture, but I’m gonna get fired anyway, so I’d better make extra sure the right will take me in” kind of thing.
There is evidence for a non-zero effect of gender but Damore’s citiations were for the most part thin and ill-chosen. I found Josh Barro’s criticism more convincing.
Barro makes three citations: One to the memo itself, one to the google diversity page, and one to an article apparently describing a study where 120 people were interviewed. It is possible that Damore’s citations may have been unconvincing, possibly low quality research, or not making the point Damore is trying to make. But then I see the people, who accuse Damore of motivated reasoning and making up post hoc just-so-stories responding with articles that look SO MUCH like motivated reasoning and post hoc just-so-stories.
The best case conclusion I can draw from this situation is that there is just not much high quality scientific evidence lying around, and that both sides just have different priors?
Barro isn’t criticizing Damore’s summary of the social science, he’s criticizing the reasoning. Pointing out that A doesn’t necessarily lead to B doesn’t require citations in the way Varinsky or Grant or someone challenging him on the truth of his premises does.
Is there any poll among relevant scientists about questions of gender differences in aptitude, interests, cultural expectations, and how greatly each influence the differences in gender representation in different fields? Maybe there is something similar to the polls among climate scientist about AGW. I would want to know what the scientific opinion actually is, but I don’t trust the little bit of object level discussion we now get, since people with certain opinions or insights might prefer to just stay quiet for obvious reasons.
A thought experiment that may help to get to the root of a teamwork problem in Damore-ghazi. One of the more popular responses touched on this, but it’s full of SSC boo-lights so rather than link it I’ll construct something parallel.
Scene: A company whose products are mostly or entirely software. Size is 100 people or more (on up to megacorp). You represent senior management.
A front-line individual contributor posts where all employees can see and are reasonably likely to, a missive about how the India office is hurting the company. (Any software company of this size or more has one, of course; if they’re outsourcing to eg Tata instead all the same arguments apply plus some extras). Specifically:
– The office is stacked with freshers[1], hurting productivity and code quality
– The office wouldn’t exist except that Indians are so cheap to hire
– Skewing hiring towards India is hurting product quality compared to a counterfactual of hiring 1/3 as many in the US
For least-convenient-possible-world reasons, assume all that is objectively true. Also assume it won’t leak (so public pressure doesn’t apply), and the government doesn’t care about anti-Indian discrimination so government pressure doesn’t apply (probably approximately true in real life).
So how do you handle this guy, outside of firing?
It seems to me keeping him around is, at best, going to cause significant logistical problems or significant morale problems. You’d have to keep him away from any work that involves the India team (if such work even exists) and possibly away from your H1B crew and/or Indian-American co-workers. Otherwise there are going to be significant resentments on both sides.
[1] Freshers = just out of college. They are subsidized by the Indian govermnent in addition to having entry-level wages, so hiring does tend to get stacked that way. (Caveat: my experience is from 2000s, so actual India-relations conditions may have evolved some since then).
Not sure this is a good example. IME, US-side teams required to work with India-side teams have a view of India that is best categorized as “makes Jim Crow seem pleasant.”
Maybe it’s different in tech specifically, but this is absolutely the consensus opinion of any staff team required to
fix all the mistakes ofwork with the Indian offshore team. At least the ones I have familiarity with, or hear second-hand from.
All upper management knows staff does not like dealing with the offshore team. Even our mandatory HR events led with “yeah, we know the offshore India team sucks, but you need to stay positive and own business processes anyways.”
The key is “saying this stuff where the Indians can hear you.” That’s what would cause the friction.
I’ve actually made these criticisms – in private to management – at a former job.
Possibly key. My understanding is that Google has a culture where nailing 95 theses to the wall is acceptable.
In my prior job (and current one for that matter), you wouldn’t be allowed to broadcast anything to the entire company. It’s not your place to do so.
By the evidence of this incident, it would seem it does not.
Maybe nailing 95 progressive theses to the wall is acceptable.
1. Google needs more Stalins.
When I was at Google, there were a lot of internal newsgroups that hosted very wide-ranging discussions. There were also weekly show&tell meetings where people could stand up and ask impertinent questions of senior staff. I got the impression that management fostered a culture of generally open discourse, but I don’t remember any manifestos like Damore’s while I was there.
As far as I can tell Google is generally tolerant of criticism, since it’s a large beast and most of us small-fry just plain can’t hurt it. But Damore aimed too hard a kick at too sensitive a location, so Google actually felt it and decided that this it could not put up with.
Might it be that Google *had* such a culture, but no longer does?
Hind sight being 20-20, I think we can all agree that having such culture is a bad idea.
Did the guy post to a forum that is supposed to be for candid discussion of company practices, and which already had negative things said about hiring non-Indians (visible where non-Indians could see them)?
Wind down and eventually close the India office, replace its workers with more productive Americans and give a production bonus or promotion to the guy who pointed out the problem.
That is what would happen if the management was primarily motivated to maximize shareholder value. Of course, because of the principal-agent problem, it does not work this way. You represent senior management, and that guy just publicly proved you incompetent at your job. Better fire him in order to send a message to everybody and double down with your sunk cost policies, shareholder value be damned.
Another Damore-ghazi issue facet: Anyone want to add to a list of objectively-false sentiments you have to espouse to hold an office job? I’m thinking “girls are as good as boys at this job” (assuming it’s even false) wouldn’t make the top 10.
Caveat: Not all of these are false in all situations. Also I probably have some skew because I feel about jobs like incels feel about women, and for similar reasons. And contradicting some of these is probably not bad enough to get you fired, but is decidedly suboptimal career wise. Off the top of my head:
– I’m passionate about [company mission]
– I’m here for the long haul, and the company is here for me for the long haul
– [company mission] creates positive value for the world
– I care about shareholder ROI over other measures of work goodness
– Management and co-workers are all competent, useful and helpful
– We’re paid according to the value we create
– Our business model is not misleading to customers
I think mentioning those in this context is misleading. If you said those things were false, you may get fired, but you probably won’t get a social media storm or have inaccurate news articles written about you, and most people outside the company would be willing to agree that those things are false. Google’s support of social justice is part of a wide society-based problem, not just some company forcing its employees to toe the line.
Furthermore, it’s not clear that you’d get fired if you said those things in a forum devoted to internal criticism of the company.
Eh… it depends a lot on what level/position in a megacorp we’re talking about. I work in a corporate headquarters with a few hundred staff, so not nearly Google sized, but large enough to be the kind of business we’re talking about. Outside of Director level staff and up, few of your points are actually needed to be espoused by employees.
Only your “managers and coworkers are all competent” piece I think still makes the cut, and even then in a much weaker form- most big companies do “reverse evaluations” where you evaluate your boss to his or her boss / HR, and as long as you’re diplomatic you can get away with a lot of criticism. If you create a lot of value, you’re likely to even be listened to, since your manager might be a fairly replaceable middle management cog in comparison to (eg) a senior programmer, veteran graphics designer, or allstar salesperson. In addition, almost everyone I know in this job and previous companies at which I’ve worked had more-or-less open contempt for some small subset of their coworkers. As long as it doesn’t get personal and you can mostly avoid that person, such feelings are tolerated- sometimes they’re even tacitly encouraged if competitive instincts can be productively harnessed.
I once got a promotion by angrily calling our CMO (after perhaps too many glasses of wine) and telling him that I’d be happy to do our email marketer’s entire job on top of my own for only 40% of his salary (on top of my own).
In the links thread, in response to a post that in part called for liberal people to take efforts to reduce polarization I wrote:
The conversation involved other things and I don’t blame my interlocutor for passing over this, but I want to open it to everyone. It’s pretty clearly the minority position, but there is a small but steady stream of articles in liberal media elite publications calling for understanding and empathizing with the White working class in middle America. Is there any significant parallel phenomenon in any medium in the red or gray tribes calling for looking at the motivations and anxieties of urban, White, professional Clinton voters in anything even approaching a charitable way?
N.B. I admit this is a semi-gotcha question because I expect the answer to be no. However, I think the most interesting result would be if the answer turns out to be yes. The least interesting result would be a bunch of posts saying no, but but the blue tribe is so evil! They don’t deserve any understanding!
I think I’d point to Haidt’s stuff on modeling the other side as at least a partial answer to this. IMO, the typical Clinton voter is voting for things which sound good, but won’t work. “Free healthcare for everyone” sounds great, as does “no racism”. But both are hard enough to implement that I don’t really trust the government to do the job. This isn’t really hard to understand, and I do sympathize with them.
The fraction of conservatives that says “liberals are evil and out to get us all” is smaller than the fraction which says “liberals are nice people who are fundamentally misguided”. But I do think it’s growing, and that’s a dangerous thing.
Surely Haidt is an example of Team Blue making an effort to better understand Team Red, not vice versa. Brad is asking for his counterpart on the other side.
I was referring to Haidt’s results on the Intellectual Turing Test. Conservatives are much better at modeling liberals than the other way around.
Agreed on both counts.
Unfortunately, I’ve seen this question raised in the past, and I know the stock response. The TL;DR version is that Team Red already understands Team Blue fairly well – all they have to do is turn on the news to anything other than Fox. The longer version is that Red people with Blue acquaintances get a strong correlation between Blue viewpoints and journalist viewpoints (aside from Fox). This is independent of whether Red people think Red viewpoints are more correct; all one has to recognize is that they differ, and most journalism either extolls or assumes one side more than the other.
Haidt even ran a study, frequently alluded to by the right (EDIT: including bean while I was writing this), that suggested that the right understands the left more than the other way around. As I recall, it was a rather clever study, although I admit I have the same suspicion toward it that I do toward any sociology study. Is it replicable, etc.?. Then again, I keep getting confirmation of it every time I see one of my blue friends post some political point to Facebook or elsewhere, and I instantly notice it’s not even something my red friends believe. I honestly can’t remember the last time one of them nailed a conservative viewpoint.
(It’s genuinely harder to find this in the other direction, but my red friends are conspicuously less likely to post their political views, so my sample size suffers. It’s also possible that I just have an unusually mild group of conservative acquaintances.)
Was there a push to understand McCain voters in 2008? How much of this steady stream of liberal thinkpieces would exist in the reality where Hillary won?
Losers are going to spend more effort hand-wringing over why they lost than winners spend wondering why they didn’t win bigger. The thoughtful losers are going to realize they need to figure out how to convince some of the other side. Add to that that “working class” is something the Dems used to own – lamenting and explaining that loss might be key to winning back a Dem coalition.
The pro-Trump narrative, rightly or wrongly, was “you guys already have your voice, you’ve been dismissing and insulting us for too long, now you have to listen to us”. The election vindicated this narrative. Why would you expect them to question it?
This. There was an exactly analogous assumption among Republicans after 2012 that they had to find some way to reach Hispanic voters, which turned out to be just about as sincere (and just about as necessary).
A couple more points as I think about it more. Really, white working class populism was the emergent phenomenon of the 2016 election. We’re trying to explain them because they’re the thing that needs explaining. I doubt we’d see the same thinkpieces about Jeb Bush voters (but we might see more right-wing thinkpieces about people who voted for new president Bernie Sanders).
You don’t need to explain urban Democrat moderates any more than you need to explain moderate Republicans. They are a known phenomenon. You might need to have more charitable takes on say radfems or BLM, but so far they are fringe and ignored. If the Dems win a major election on the backs of BLM activism, then you’ll probably see more.
Also, the sort of thoughtful Republicans that would write about understanding Hillary voters are probably themselves not super high on Trump (or actively trying to rein him in), so they too are trying to grasp the white working class populism phenomenon.
Finally, I really do think moderate Republicans have more access and exposure to moderate Democrat views and media than moderate Democrats have to Trump’s base. Those who are interested in engaging with pro-Hillary ideas don’t need journalists to mount a safari to the mysterious land of Flyover on their behalf.
This is not saying “Dems are evil”, just that there’s a lot more distance between “moderate Hillary voter” and “rabidly pro-Trump white working class” than there is between “moderate Hillary voter” and “Republican who would have preferred Bush or Rubio”.
I think Glenn Beck has been doing some of this in more recent years (and his fall from relevance may be due, in large part, to this decision). Listen to his more recent stuff and it’s full of calls for peace, love, and unity. Of sermons about loving your neighbor and how we’re all Americans and we need to understand each other. About how liberals and conservatives “want the same things, we just disagree on how to get there,” etc.
There’s also the left-libertarian faction who has become far more, let’s say, “equal opportunity critics” post Trump. As in, they aren’t necessarily saying good things about the left, but they’ve started saying “the right is just as bad as the left” louder and with greater ferocity.
Not that I know of, but which “medium in the red or gray tribes” were you thinking of?
Gray Tribe doesn’t have much in the way of mass media at all; what we do have is specialized, very much anti-Trump, and mostly geared towards urban white professionals who almost voted for Clinton or maybe held their noses and actually did, so there’s not much of a gap to bridge there. But it’s not being marketed much outside of Gray tribe.
Red Tribe has a bit more of the media to work with, but Red Tribe isn’t exactly unanimous on Trump except in the “not as bad as Hillary!” sense.
I think the median MAGA-hatted Trump voter is watching a mix of entertainment and news programming out of Blue Tribe’s Hollywood bastion, and some specialized Red Tribe news outlets whose pitch is basically “For when you’re tired of liberal intellectuals not even bothering to hide their contempt.” It’s probably not reasonable to expect the latter to offer up apologetics for liberal intellectuals, but Red Tribe still watches an awful lot of Blue Tribe scripted entertainment. So that’s where I’d start looking for the sort of thing you want, and if I don’t see it I’ll ask Blue Tribe why they aren’t selling it.
Hmm, “Big Bang Theory” seems to be a clumsy attempt at getting a broad swath of Blue and Red America to understand and empathize with at least one set of urban white professionals who mostly voted for Clinton. But that’s a special, and AFIK entirely apolitical, case.
With “any medium” I was trying to leave the door open for something out of the box, like mega pastors’ sermons.
An interesting point that I hadn’t considered before.
And yes, while the show itself is nominally apolitical, I’m pretty sure that approximately zero of the seven main characters would be considered likely Trump voters.
I’d peg Sheldon as a possible Trump voter, if not a likely Trump voter. He’s a white male from Texas that has an adoration of the military and proud his invention might serve to enforce order.
He’s also a Bay Area college professor with an advanced degree.
He has some personality quirks that you might associate with Trumpism, but statistically, the odds seem quite small…
Sheldon is “from Texas” in roughly the same sense that Ayn Rand was “from Russia”, and I don’t see him as seeing Donald Trump as a force for order.
Penny of the early seasons would plausibly have voted for Trump. Amy might have created Trump as a laboratory experiment without running it past the bioethics community, but the timing doesn’t really work.
Sheldon’s mom is the likeliest Trump voter, I should think.
As I understand it “urban white professionals” don’t make up the bulk of Clinton supporters. That would be the nonwhite working class, which by some definitions is larger than the white working class that propelled Trump to victory.
Not according to CNN’s exit polls. . Nonwhite, no college degree made up about 1/4 of Clinton supporters while white, college degree made up about 1/3.
I thought this 538 piece claiming that education was the major factor was pretty persuasive.
What do you think the Red Tribe misunderstands about the Blue Tribe that you would like corrected? “I wish for once Sean Hannity would say _______ about [Democrat voters|the left|urbanites].” What goes in the blank?
What precisely is there that you think is not understood or empathized with?
I think the people talking about how “the Red Tribe already understands the Blue Tribe” are missing the point. In many depictions of fistfights, the combatants’ friends are gathered around and attempt to deescalate (“it’s not worth it man, let it go”) up to physically restraining and forcibly separating them when it comes to blows.
I think what Brad is asking for is, where are Big Red’s buddies in this metaphor? (Though I think disputing who he identifies as Big Blue’s is fair game)
Unfortunately, I don’t have a good answer. I do think that it is a role that desperately needs filling, but I don’t think the mass media on either side has enough incentive for it.
I can’t speak for anyone else, but I certainly do my part to take that side in day to day discussions (much along the lines of my comments to Faceless Craven earlier).
Does anyone know of any dating sites or online communities that cater primarily to the interests of strong introverts?
One of my biggest frustrations with modern dating is the mad rush for frequent, in-person interactions. If you don’t ask to meet someone in person right away, they’ll probably stop talking to you. And ultimately, most of them seem to expect multiple dates per week, usually in busy public places, etc. And here I am thinking “the entire reason I wanted a relationship is so I can have someone to interact with without having to spend a lot of time in busy public places.”
In the past I’ve gotten a lot of satisfaction out of long-distance, online relationships, which ultimately seemed to collapse when the other person meets someone in-person they prefer more. My needs are primarily emotional, the desire is mostly “someone to talk to.” In person would be great, but I don’t want to get greedy here.
I know of the existence of things like Anastasia Date and international sites which seem conducive to the long-distance thing, but those always strike me as incredibly scammy – as if the best case scenario is that you’re entering into some sort of prostitution or mail-order-bride situation (worst case being they take your money and don’t give you anything).
Anyone have any thoughts on this?
Are you sure dating is what you want?
The ideal relationship you’re describing sounds more like a pen pal than a girlfriend. It’s more than possible to meet opposite-sex friends online: you can use Facebook or a hundred other social media sites to connect to people you’ll rarely if ever meet in real life.
Using dating sites for that purpose, without clearly advertising that you’re not interested in meeting, seems deceptive. Those sites are generally either for people looking for both physical and emotional intimacy or more often for just physical intimacy.
No, I’m not really sure what I want – that’s a large part of the problem.
It’s not that I DON’T want physical contact. It’s just that it’s not a huge priority for me, and it seems to be a huge priority for most other people, which leads to difficulties. IF I could find someone locally that I was aligned on with this (take it slow, meet in person infrequently, most meetings are at someone’s residence and not at a loud bar, etc.) that would be fantastic. But there don’t seem to be many females out there who want that sort of thing, so trying to go through Tinder every day and hoping I can find one who is seems counterintuitive. I’d rather have a place where everyone is already screened as being okay with that, and then try to find one local, or not, if that makes sense?
Alright, well I wish you luck but I don’t think I have much actionable advice.
It’s definitely possible to meet someone primarily at your or their apartments (e.g. Netflix and chill) but those tend to be unserious and primarily physical relationships. I’m fairly confident that you don’t want that.
In my experience, women tend to infer that you’re not serious if you don’t take them out often enough. To some extent “we don’t go out anymore” is just a shit test but there’s an element of genuine anxiety: nobody wants to be the side chick if they can avoid it. So you’ll probably want to come up with a way to assuage that fear without going too far outside of your comfort zone.
Huh, this suggests that places where there is a strong presupposition that everyone is serious might work better for introverts (less need to signal). So, maybe something like eharmony?
I always thought of “Netflix and chill” as possible casual FWB, but also kind of the default state for longer term relationships.
Early on, everything is exciting and there’s pressure for every date to be an experience. After awhile you realize you like hanging out more than you like the activities you came up with to justify meeting in public.
I suspect there are a lot of inherently introverted women who still want a few public dates up front to sort out the creepers (I don’t know you at all, but you want me to spend an evening alone at your house?) and the lazy booty-callers. Once you get over that hump (no pun intended) there are plenty of relationships that end up being two people just hanging out alone.
@gbdub,
I’d say it’s more of a failure mode than a default state.
Today is actually my weekly date night. My girlfriend and I are going to stay in tonight and cook a steak dinner together but that’s because we’re already planning to go to Shakespeare in the Park on Sunday. Normally we’d be out on a Thursday evening.
It’s easy to forget to go out regularly but it’s relationship poison long term. You need to fan the flames a bit if you don’t want to burn out.
Says you. Some people really just are introverted, and Shakespeare in the Park gives them nothing that “steak dinner at home followed by cuddling and movies” doesn’t.
Actually my girlfriend and I found we were getting into a number of fights over “not doing anything” when in reality neither of us actually wanted to go out and do anything, we just felt like we ought to be “doing something”.
So we’ve settled on a metric of “are we doing this because we actually will enjoy it more than the alternatives, or are we doing it so our Instagram feed looks better”. We used this to nix going clubbing on a night on vacation recently when we were both already exhausted. The reality was we were pressuring ourselves to “not waste a night of vacation” when really “a good night’s sleep so we can be more active tomorrow” was what made us happier.
We do have to bias it a bit toward “go out” because “sit around” has inertia, but an overwhelming pressure to do stuff just to outdo your Facebook friends is toxic in its own way.
I’d go even further than this. It’s not even that going out in public gives me nothing extra – it’s that it’s a net negative. Shakespeare in the park would be a stressful and draining experience for me. I’d be willing to do it every so often for the sake of a good friend and/or potential romantic partner (I’m not agoraphobic or anything), but it’s just not something I would ever actively want to do.
Which means that if I DO go do it, I end up seeing it as a sacrifice on my part for the sake of the other person. But they don’t see it that way, they see it as a neutral thing we both enjoy equally. And conflict arises from there.
Basically, I’m looking for a girl who wouldn’t be insulted if I said to her “The fact that I’m leaving my house to meet you is itself emblematic of affection and interest and I expect it to be treated as such”
I wonder if one of the problems with relationships in general, for everyone, is that there’s no way to discuss what is or isn’t a sacrifice for the other person’s sake without seeming either resentful or at least like you’re “keeping score” (but you’re, of course, the bad guy if you bring it up in response to a complaint sparked by your score in her book falling too low)
I know this is some kind of red pill live wire, but it sounds like you should consider a single mom. I was talking to a friend of mine that meets that description and her complaints about online dating were a lot like yours. She doesn’t want to go out and meet right away because going out means getting a baby sitter and using up precious free time. If she’s going to do that she wants to know the person better before hand to have a better chance that it is worth her time. Not interested in bars and clubs, etc.
Holy lord no. I don’t consider myself a redpill, but “single mom” is probably my only absolute dealbreaker.
Out of curiosity, what makes it a dealbreaker? You’re not wrong to have that reaction, but the reason for it might help in figuring out what you’re looking for and where to go looking for it.
A perfect storm of many factors…
1. A general dislike of children
2. A general belief that single parenthood is really irresponsible, to the point of being indicative of a great moral failing such that it is hard for me to respect such people
3. Standard redpill arguments regarding how most single moms are the people who, in their youthful/attractive days, wouldn’t give nerds like me the time of day, until now that they’re in trouble and their looks are fading and they suddenly have in interest in stable, responsible, men – I’m supposed to be totally cool with that and come to their rescue
I don’t consider myself a redpill, but “single mom” is probably my only absolute dealbreaker.
It was mine, too.
Guess what the punchline is.
You helped make another one? 😉
#1 is good reason not to date a woman with children.
#2 is easy, restrict your dating to single mothers of no fault of their own (ie widows and the like), or to women who have multiple other factors pointing away from it being a moral failing (ie professionally successful single mothers whose children aren’t obvious brats).
#3 When I had no job and no money no one would sell me a car, now that I have money I’m not about to go to one of those dealerships who are suddenly falling all over themselves to sell me one! Long story short both parties in a relationship should gain from being together, how you would have hypothetically acted when you were both very different people many years ago is of minimal importance.
This last line isn’t Disney smoke either. My wife refused to date me in college, point blank. We got in touch again in our late 20s (she wasn’t a single mother) and got engaged before our 2nd date. I could easily have screwed up a great thing by holding her actual (not imagined) rejection from years before against her but instead I mostly let it go (not that I handled it perfectly, but well enough) and that was actually part of what she was looking for (maturity).
I wouldn’t lump widows with single mothers at all, technically correct though that may be.
Yeah, widows wouldn’t be excluded from 2 and 3, but #1 would still be an issue.
And even if the arguments for 3 are weak, 1 and 2 are still there.
I can imagine being willing to date a single mother if everything else about the woman was perfect, but that’s basically what it would take.
I’d be pretty freaked out about how to handle a kid. On the other hand there is at least one advantage of single moms for us introverts: you’re never going to be the main person in her life, so there’s no need to live up to that standard.
The groundwork is a basic, honest inventory. What is it about your prior relationships that you have found satisfying? What did they lack? How would you describe your own sexuality? What do you need from a partner, and what do you want? What can you offer in to a partner, and what can’t you?
From there, you just need 1. a proper method (goals are for suckers) and 2. the willingness to be surprised, by yourself and by others.
However, like Nabil I am not convinced you want to date – “frequent in-person interactions” is the very definition thereof. You seem to want a successful long-term emotional correspondence.
ETA: one other thing about relationships is that they are successful bidirectional imaginings. Keep that in mind.
Yes. This is true.
So my question is, “Where do I meet females who might also want this?”
You might try personal ads of various types – that’s a good way to be upfront about what you need and want. Or, restrict your dating-site profiles in such a way that the only people who find your profile interesting are people like you.
I don’t know anything about your life (nor have I any right to) but I would say it’s always wise to be open to surprises. The right person has a way of introducing you to yourself. Speaking from direct experience, I would not have been successful in my current relationship without having gone through a very specific relationship that was painful-wonderful and ultimately transformative.
I’d recommend sites that are more skewed toward friend/pen pal relationships, or the ones that let you advertise that’s what you’re looking for, versus dating.
As a fellow introvert, I sympathize with your inclinations, but I do think there is a trade-off. My ideal friendship would be someone who (1) checks in every month or so, (2) who doesn’t pester me too much, and (3) who is always available when I’m in the mood to get together. And (4) who would settle for chilling at home doing nothing in particular. It’s not realistic though and it’s an entirely self-interested way to go about doing friendship. (2) If you’re not getting regular meaningful interaction with this person, can you really call it a friendship? (3) Everyone I know, like me, is really busy with other obligations and is rarely able to drop everything on a dime to socialize. (4) Again, everyone is really busy, if they just want to sit at home doing nothing in particular, they don’t need me for that. I’ve found my invite/acceptance ratio really goes up when I suggest something more special and specific (that yes, takes more work to plan but makes for a fun night out). And without those things aligned, why would this person care enough about me to do (1)?
So, YMMV, but I do find that having a meaningful relationship requires stretching out of my introvert comfort zone. When I don’t make the effort, I can’t maintain the friendship.
But why, assuming the other person wants the same things?
I’ve pretty much already ruled out the possibility of having a healthy and functional relationship with a normal person who has normal social needs. Either they’d be miserable with me, or I’d make myself miserable trying to keep them satisfied.
But I feel like if I met someone with similar social needs to myself, we could make it work just fine. And I’m pretty sure my next best alternative isn’t “figure out how to make myself appealing to normal people,” but rather “resign myself to a lifetime of solitude and hope that robot wives are invented before I die”
I’d like to ask people if they think political organizing is done poorly. This is non partisan. I feel like there is a lot left on the field internet wise as far as organizing goes. Most groups seem to have a mailing list, some apps, and a red/white/blue color scheme. Everything is mostly top down, even “grass roots” type sites. Any organizing among individuals has to be done on poorly suited Twitter and Facebook accounts. There is no central location of political focused content. Maybe a group has a shittily managed Slack at best.
Many smaller groups would do well with a web forum designed for autonomous members of a federation. Basically each group has their own section they fully control, they can assign permissions, groups can choose to accept other groups permissions, and you probably want a facebook/twitter log in accepting public section to draw members in. You’d only need more information to grant permissions. Election reform groups and third parties are a good example. These groups have value to each other, there’s a lot and they are mostly small, and they have minimal impact and like many idea based groups they lack good geographical clumping.
Thoughts?
Yeah – it’s awful, but web forums aren’t really a solution. At a very basic level, you need your organizing to generate and effectively spend resources (which boil down to time and money). There are two fundamental challenges – 1) most people don’t like doing the effective things and 2) the iron law of institutions. Web forums exacerbate rather than solve those problems.
Recruiting and persuading people isn’t fun for most people – it has a very high failure rate and requires centering the other person. Most would rather talk to people they agree with, or at most, yell at people they don’t. And since most people don’t stick around when getting yelled at, countless forums degenerate into people yelling at people they mostly agree with. It’s not just web forums – Occupy in most cities essentially consisted entirely of true believers talking to each other.
Simultaneously, web forums provide a space for people to have power (both technologically and persuasively). People like power, and tend to take steps to preserve or increase what they’ve got even if that comes at the expense of the larger movement. The danger here is that people spend more energy maintaining their status rather than focusing on growing the group – since the latter involves bringing in more people that could threaten their status. I can think of a couple of high profile examples of once influential groups that collapsed into the cult of personality for a single individual.
Well its not a traditional web forum. There are autonomous groups. You can cooperate with something like recognizing permissions, but you don’t have to. Groups would mostly be real world existing organizations, not like you’d be founding a bunch of groups from random members.
Also, maintaining status type stuff is already at the limit. Dems vs everyone else, how each existing group is very top down and hierarchical, etc. Also you provide a space for organizing rather than growing, so taking the already existing group of Sanders supporters for instance and providing better tools than fishing around on Twitter.
One interesting angle on the Damore thing that I hadn’t seen pointed out until now – Matt Yglesias from Vox made the following point on their podcast that a lot of this is assuming that Google actually does have a diversity-favoring bias and they fired Damore for violating it, but given what we know about Google (ie, gender discrimination complaints, active lawsuit against them from the government on these grounds, etc.) should we assume that’s true?
The relevant bit:
“I was struck most of all by the naivete of this memo. The premise of this memo is that Google and its politically correct leaders inhabit an ideological echo chamber in which they are trying really hard to increase the diversity of their engineering staff, and like, that’s just not true. If before this had happened last week you had been like, “What’s the deal with diversity at Google?” I would say “Google, like a lot of companies, does a lot of PR around this. But do they hire women engineers? No. Do they have women top executives? No. Do I hear terrible things from women who work there? Yes, all the time.”
And then this guy has to go ruin the party for himself by writing this memo that’s like, “Hey guys, maybe we should just SAY we’re kinda sexist assholes!” and then they’re all like *groan* “James, no! No! It’s marketing, like you know, how we used to have this slogan of ‘Don’t be evil,’ but we still do evil stuff, right?”
It’s such a software engineer reaction to just take at face value company marketing material and be like, “Aha! We have this overwhelming ideology!” So that’s interesting. And then of course he gets fired, because you can’t – especially if you don’t actually care about diversity but just have a kind of marketing push around it, then this is a no brainer, right? It would be really hard to fundamentally shift the workforce at Google and the internal corporate culture, but it’s really easy to fire one guy nobody’s ever heard of.”
Or maybe Google is really trying to hire women engineers and they can’t find any. If Google was just doing this as a marketing gimmick and didn’t have an attitude that tried to throw progressivism down everyone’s face he probably wouldn’t have written that article.
I know this is a quote, but I really have to push back at this. So many people are just outright lying about what the memo said.
He had 2 major points:
1. Google has become an left-wing echo chamber that shuts down debate.
2. Diversity is important. Our efforts to increase it haven’t yielded much fruit; maybe if we looked at the relevant science, we could do a better job.
For that, fired.
Right, the point is that (2) wouldn’t have gotten him fired if his corporate masters really did think that diversity is important and really did care about doing a good job.
Not if they are in an echo chamber where those non-effective methods are the only ones you are allowed to think about.
…which totally resolves the whole ‘echo chamber’ question.
Good of them to clarify that for us.
Google is being sued for gender discrimination. We should thus have high confidence that they have a very active and aggressive “diversity-favoring bias” in their current hiring and management practices. That’s the only way to survive lawsuits like that. And it is usually implemented in a clumsy and ineffective manner that puts most of the cost on the rank and file work force, e.g. forcing them to sit through lectures on “here’s how to stop being a sexist bigot and scaring away all the women and minorities who the plaintiff insists would be working here if you weren’t scaring them away you sexist bigots”.
I don’t know enough about Google’s internal dynamics to have a feel for what form this bias is manifesting, but again I have high confidence that it is present in some form, and I suspect it may have been wearing on Damore when he set down to write his memo.
One interesting thing implied by your quote, and which often seen stated outright elsewhere, is that a diverse staff is the default. That upper management is actively working to limit diversity but if they let up then there would be a sudden surge of women and URMs into these positions.
Putting aside the factual question of whether that’s true, the idea is that the most moral choice is also the easiest choice. This has interesting implications:
In the universe Matt Yglesias describes, being a “sexist asshole” is a lot of work for what seems like little benefit. If you’re an amoral white man in an upper management position you might not want women and URMs competing for your job, but you would definitely want them as subordinates since they’re just as (if not more) capable and work for lower pay. Your best move would be to push as hard as possible for more diversity at each position below your own. These same incentives should logically also apply to each level above you all the way up to the board of directors. You would expect to ultimately see highly diverse companies with almost entirely white male shareholders.
He doesn’t seem to expect to see this result.
So what am I missing? Is he positing a literal Old Boys’ Club colluding, that these men are so filled with hate that they’re throwing money away purely out of spite, or something else?
I’m trying not to engage in Bulverism but rather I want to understand his understanding of these people’s mindsets. His model of how other people think.
Being a podcast, they didn’t do as much linking as in an article or blog post, but they seemed to be basing their view largely on research showing that people are happier working in a more homogeneous environment than in a diverse one. They tend to bias hiring accordingly.
They definitely did discuss reasons women are less likely to go into tech in general (although they put it to cultural rather than biological reasons); their position also seems to be, however, that these are not mutually exclusive positions. It is possible for there to be reasons outside Google’s control that women are less likely to apply to work at Google, and also for Google to have crappy workplace policies about women. (In fact, the former may make the latter more likely.)
I mostly just found it interesting in the sense that, yeah, wait, why are we actually taking this guy’s word as gospel that Google actually holds the views he claims they do?
If workers are happier in a more homogeneous environment than a diverse one, why are we pushing diversity? I would think that making workers happier is a good thing.
Wouldn’t anybody currently pushing diversity say that if working with women/minorities makes white men unhappy, that’s something to be fixed, not accommodated. And that if the women/minorities are unhappy it’s because of harassment, which should be eliminated, not accepted as a reason why diversity programs are bad overall.?
The same research they mentioned (and maybe they will link it when they post show notes, will post here if they do, otherwise no idea what specific paper they mean) is purported to show that workers are happier in more homogeneous environments, but that these environments also produce less effective work outcomes.
I could see a moral argument here, though, even if that isn’t true. Even if it is the case that the office environment from Mad Men made all the men who worked there happier, it doesn’t necessarily follow that this is an acceptable state of affairs to leave in place, as it is immiserating the excluded would-be workers.
Still, the question is then why they don’t go after jobs with way more skewed ratio’s first, like logging or nursing?
Because tech has prestige, money, and (unlike the similarly skewed financial sector) mostly left-wing values.
Is it reasonable to fire a software engineer for doing something you expect software engineers to do?
Further, is it reasonable to fire someone for taking explicitly repeated company mantras literally?
If Google doesn’t really mean what it says about diversity, then it should probably stop saying it, right? Conversely, I’m absolutely confident that if a feminist wrote a similar essay saying “Google doesn’t mean what they say about diversity” she would NOT be fired. Google’s response would be something like “We do mean it, but it’s very hard, but we agree with you, we don’t have enough diversity yet! Thanks for holding us accountable!”
Nybbler or other former Google employees can correct me, but as I understand it that’s not even a hypothetical and in fact such essays HAVE been posted internally in the past.
Yes and no, respectively. The world isn’t a Dr. Seuss book. And most of us wouldn’t want it to be. It boggles the mind that there are apparently numerous twenty and thirty somethings running around that haven’t figured that out yet.
I guess if someone has a bona fide disability that impacts the ability to understand appropriate behavior on the basis of implicit cues, and they let their employer know that they have it, the company has to figure out whether it can make a reasonable accommodation (block internal company forums?) But I don’t think that happened here.
Most of us wouldn’t want a world without duplicity and falsehood? Citation needed.
I think there are actually a lot of us who believe that the left is lying when it claims to value diversity, tolerance, etc. But we occasionally, with much difficulty try to be more charitable than that and come up with alternate explanations.
I think the idea being proposed here is that the people who run Google are not actually “the left,” they are merely pretending to be for PR reasons. (Which still says interesting things about social pressure to conform if true, of course.)
You are really going to claim that most people in the red tribe have as a terminal value telling the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth all the time? (Explicitly stated of course, no implicature allowed.) That out there in middle American there’s no such thing as polite fiction? Come on.
This isn’t a blue vs red thing, it’s gray vs the rest of the planet.
Polite fiction is pretending not to notice when someone has a zit on their nose, or smiling and waving to the person on the bus you don’t actually like that much.
When you’re setting up entire corporate job functions for the sole purpose of advancing that fiction, and firing those who don’t get in line, I think you’re a bit beyond “polite fiction”.
How about propagating the meme that ‘it is unacceptable to have sex outside of marriage and doing so is likely to ruin your life’? All the people that participate in propagating that really believe it is the truth the whole truth, and nothing but the truth?
Purity dances are are being attended by fathers that never sex outside of marriage?
@Brad,
I’m not claiming that. If RedCorp proclaimed “RedCorp believe strongly in Supporting the Troops” and then fired a guy who said “hey, we might support the troops better if we donated to Wounded Warriors Fund B instead of Wounded Warriors Fund A,” lefties would have a legit complaint. RedCorp was lying, and we shouldn’t say “well of course they didn’t mean it” as a way of excusing them.
MrApophenia does offer an alternative interpretation to “leftists lie about wanting diversity and tolerance,” namely “those people aren’t actually leftists.” I’m not sure I believe it, but it’s a much better answer.
That one happens to actually be true, per science.
http://i.imgur.com/eqKnba0.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/sggs9Fz.png
@Jaskologist
I am not sure whether it is right or not but that is definitely Yglesias’ argument – that Google didn’t fire the memo-writer because of their deeply held beliefs about diversity, but rather because they actually pretty much believe the same things the memo writer does and foolishly writing a memo like that makes it much harder to maintain the fiction of caring about diversity.
Which, y’know, not sure whether that’s true or not, but it’s a view of all this I hadn’t seen anywhere else.
Being forced to ritually express things that no one actually believes to be true, and to suppress things everyone does believe, is certainly common. But I disagree that it’s popular – it seems like that’s the core objection of anti-PC backlash.
Anyway, perhaps he “should have known” through “implicit cues” that what he said was going to cause problems. But I think you’re still dodging the question of whether saying what he said should have caused problems (or at least problems of this magnitude). That’s key to the position of most of the anti-Googlers here.
The anti-PC backlash isn’t about the tactics of political correctness, it’s about the content of what is being pushed with those tactics. Those screaming loudest about how terrible PC is have plenty of their own taboos they are willing to go to the mat to protect. Just look at “supporting our troops” and you’ll find a ton of PC-like behavior.
So the people who complain about jingoism when confronted with “support our troops” are totally on board with being pressured to express sentiment they don’t personally believe?
I don’t get the question.
People that complain about jingoism don’t like being pressured to express how much they support the troops. People that don’t like Hispanics don’t like being pressured not to call them rapists and murderers and some, I assume, good people.
The people from the first group are largely okay with the pressure on the second group and vice versa. There is no large scale anti-PC movement as such. Claiming to be against political correctness by and large just means you have the second set of preferences.
I don’t think many of the loudest voices in the anti-PC backlash like Bret Weinstein, Sam Harris, Bill Maher, Maajid Nawaz, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Dave Rubin would exhibit much PC-like behavior when it comes to “Support our Troops.” I think it’s true that many people who are against PC are doing so for entirely object-level ideological or tribal reasons, but considering the incredibly wide range of political views, from very far left like Freddie DeBoer to very far right like Mike Cernovich who are part of the backlash, I don’t think it’s a good explanation for the motivations anti-PC backlash in general.
@lvlln
I think you are doing the typical mind fallacy thing. Your flavor of anti-political correctness is numerically extremely unusual. Most people would not consider Bret Weinstein, Sam Harris, Bill Maher, Maajid Nawaz, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Dave Rubin to be the loudest voices of the anti-PC backlash. Though Bill Maher would probably come closest. I don’t even recognize half those names and I spend a significant amount of time every week arguing on the internet about issues exactly like this.
Far and away the number one voice in the “anti-PC backlash” is Donald Trump. Substantially all the voters that told pollsters that political correctness was one of the biggest problems facing America were channeling Trump, not Dave Rubin (whoever that is).
I would say the “The troops are doing a moral good even if their commanders are ordering them to do something morally wrong” is some pretty damn flimsy logic. Especially when we’re dealing with a voluntary, non-conscripted force.
I don’t think it’s nearly as flimsy as you paint it, but then I’m biased.
Volunteering to be meat for the machine may be objectively stupid irrational but it is still better to live in a society where such people exist than one where they do not.
@Brad
Lvlln’s flavor of anti-PC is the dominant one here at SSC, something you seem bound and determined to ignore.
That said, I agree that “Support the Troops” is often PC bullshit, and I encourage people who don’t sincerely believe it to take a stand against it. I certainly have a lot more respect for anti-war or anti-military types who do than the ones who try to square that particular circle, much the same way as most GLBT types aren’t particularly comforted by “Love the sinner, hate the sin”.
I’m thinking less “meat for the machine” and more “baby killers”
“Just following orders” is seen as a lame excuse for our enemies, but when it comes to ourselves, “Support the troops, oppose the war” seems perfectly reasonable.
Sorry, but if a general orders a drone pilot to drop a bomb on a hospital, I think the drone pilot deserves to be spat on when he returns home.
If you think the war is illegal and immoral and unjustified, people who joined during wartime are knowingly and intentionally committing illegal, immoral, and unjustified acts of aggression.
@Brad
I don’t think most anti-PC people think like me or like Maher. But the fact that most people who are anti-PC are unprincipled right-wingers who often exhibit PC-like behavior in other areas of speech like “Support Our Troops” is about as true and about as interesting as the fact that most people who are anti-climate-change-denial are unprincipled left-wingers who often exhibit science denial behavior in other areas of science like genetic basis of preferences and IQ. It still makes sense to say that the core objection to climate-change-denial is that it’s denying what is obviously consensus among scientific experts, even if the vast majority of the people don’t actually care about scientific expertise and are merely using it as an excuse to beat on their opponents.
Basically any sides of any political argument is going to be dominated by unprincipled tribalists. One can then conclude that the core argument of any side of any political argument is just wanting to beat on their opponents, but I don’t think that’s generally what’s meant when describing something as the core argument of a side, and it’s not a very interesting or useful way to use it.
Then again, I’m not a mind reader and don’t know exactly what gbdub meant. If gbdub actually did mean something along the lines of “the actual reasoning (i.e. lack thereof) that the majority of people who hold that position use,” then I am mistaken, and you are correct, Brad.
@lvlln
Gbdub’s point was explicitly about popularity (“I disagree that it’s popular”). So was mine (“And most of us wouldn’t want it to be.”)
The revealed preferences of the mass of Americans (and humans more generally) is directly relevant to that disagreement, not the most rarefied, steel-manned version of what some claim to believe. If you don’t find that interesting, that’s fine, but it is what the discussion at hand is about.
@Brad
Alright, fair enough. The fact that the vast majority of any given side of any given political argument are unprincipled tribalists does seem to support your point in this bottom-level thread, and I seem to be wrong.
Well, I was really referring to anti-PC as lvlln describes it, but if Brad thinks that’s too fringe to count, then so be it.
Still, I think it is true most people don’t like being ritually forced to declare things they don’t actually believe, or at least don’t sympathize with. They are inconsistent, because people are inconsistent about everything, and are often okay with forcing that on others.
Yes, in proportion to their availability. I’m sure they’d like to hire more, but so do Apple, Netflix, Facebook, etc, and they’re all playing from the same playbook.
According to Business Insider, yes. No woman founders, but asking Larry or Sergey to get a sex change seems rather extreme.
Perhaps, but I’d suggest taking them with a grain of salt. The story I told a few OTs back, about a woman who ended up crying in the stairwell about the horrible hostility at work, when, if you read her story for its actual content rather than emoting, it simply described a co-worker politely and timidly asking her on a date? That was Google, and as it turns out, one of Damore’s public witch-burners.
Can you relink the story from a few OTs back, I missed it and can’t find it.
Actually wasn’t an OT
http://slatestarcodex.com/2017/07/29/against-signal-boosting-as-doxxing/#comment-529477
There’s not more to it than I related above. Unfortunately I didn’t archive every bit of feminist excess I saw at Google, so I can’t show the original in her words. Maybe someone will leak it to Breitbart soon.
If Google isn’t hiring women engineers or women executives, then who are these women saying terrible things about it?
I’m pretty sure they do. Just not anywhere approaching parity, due to the inevitable shortage of qualified women.
The author of the quote probably meant it as a rhetorical flourish, not literally.
That was rather my point. The statement that Google has no women engineers is both stupidly wrong and directly contradicted by the statement that there are lots of women talking about how terrible it is.
This is bizarre..
Since immigration policy is in the US news, I’m wondering about tradable visa regimes (by visa I mean something like the US green card). In other words
1) The government auctions off a bunch of visas to speculators
2) Speculators sell them to each other and end users
3) End users activate the visa, after which it is no longer tradable
My questions are
a) Has anything like this been tried (maybe at the city level for countries with internal movement controls)
b) If you replace lottery or point systems with this, what happens next?
c) Who wins and who loses? It’s particularly unclear to me whether utilitarians should see this as an improvement over the US status quo (assuming total number of immigrants stays the same) – it seems more efficient, but also like it would decrease the redistributive effects of immigration
Regarding (b), here are some effects I can imagine.
i) Pro-refugee activists can now directly affect things (by raising money to buy visas for refugees). At least in the US this means refugee population gets way more Christian (although they won’t be legally classified as refugees, since they’ll have entered the country on a regular visa). There is a potential perverse incentive if the government cancels refugee programs in order to drive up the price of visas.
ii) We get a much better idea of how valuable immigrating is, and how much value the species is or is not leaving on the table by restricting it.
iii) Great opportunity for international retail banks, who can offer immigration loans.
I feel like it would take approximately five hours for this to be spun as “enabling human traffickers”
You know who else is likely to buy a lot of these things? Russian mobsters who want to get their prostitutes over here.
I dunno, they’d be competing with legitimate businesses for these things after all. Unclear whether a Russian prostitute is worth as much to a mobster as a Mexican horticulturalist is worth to a farmer. So I expect the Russian mob would stick with the illegal approach.
Well in that case, the tech companies will buy them all and 100% of visas will go to Indians and Chinese
I don’t think the tech industry would absorb them all. Current immigration rate is about 1 million per year (this includes returning expats but I don’t think that’s too significant). The US only has 3.5 million software developers.
The US likes to imagine the typical legal immigrant as a plucky underdog with naught but a dream, oppressed by the laws in their native land but ready to explode with entrepreneurialsm (a word unknown in the rest of the globe) if only given that sweet taste of freedom and generous right-to-work laws.
An auction system would strip away the last vestiges of this veneer and ensure that only the powerful or wealthy get a shot at American greatness (who can already come in through ties to companies that can sponsor them for work, etc). At least with an auction system some of those who get in must be able to prop up the image of the American dream, right?
Although maybe more entrepreneurial people can expect to get more of a benefit to moving, so would be more willing to pay?
(I’m also not sure that most of us want entrepreneurs – they are the most likely to out-compete natives, which is the main worry with immigration. From that point of view the ideal immigrant is an old money drone.)
It works to get more money from immigrants. It doesn’t address concerns like security. For that, you’d need to make the speculators liable in some way for crimes committed by whoever they sell to.
AFAIK, it used to be that way in the US.
Sorry I left this out: let’s say part of “activating your visa” is going through all the current security stuff. AFAIK that’s not much of a barrier most of the time.
I don’t know of any auctions, but many countries have a program such that you can essentially buy your way in. Hungary’s is probably the most straightforward it requires you to invest in government bonds that pay no interest, but the US EB-5 program (‘investor visa’) is not that much different when you get right down to it.
That’s pretty interesting, particularly given that Hungary was ground zero for the refugee controversy. I wonder if anyone tried handing out bonds to the Syrians? Anyway it looks like Jobbik has killed the program, so that’s some evidence that a program like this isn’t much more resistant to ethnic nationalists than more traditional policies.
The US has such a program. The one here is cheaper and more humane then the ones offered by the EU, Canada, or New Zealand, where the visa can be had just for giving the local national government a pile of local money roughly equal to a million US dollars.
The US one costs roughly a tenth that, and instead of giving it to the government, you are required to sink it into a local business that has actual hard capital such as a building, or a commercial lease, and is required to have actual employees getting paid actual money for actual work.
It’s sometimes sneeringly called “the McDonald’s Visa”, since that company is the one that spends the lobby dollars keeping that door open, and the investment level and employment requirements map perfectly onto buying and operating a McDonald’s franchise.
This same visa is also often used to to buy and operate a remote rural motel (thus “Patel Motel”), or a hair and nail salon (has anyone in the US had a paid manipedi NOT done by a Vietnamese woman?), a dry cleaning business (Koreans), or a parking tower (Soomaali), or a small convenience store (accurately portrayed in the fictional Kwik-E-Mart).
Lots of your immigrants are mobsters and/or relatives of corrupt government officials.
I know there’s some crossover between people who read Scott Alexander and Scott Aaronson. I rather liked the latter’s recent post about the life of Andrey Nikolaevich Kolmogorov, a mathematician who lived in the Soviet Union in the early/mid 20th century. I don’t think I found the post entirely convincing, but I must admit Aaronson made some good points about balancing the conflicting goals of truth-telling with personal safety.
I think these passages show some of the main points of the essay:
That part reminds me of this passage, which I love. It made me feel a little bit less lost—that there may, after all, be a purpose to our usually-futile-seeming little enclave of contrarianism around these parts.
I like the post, even quite a lot, but I’m not sure I agree with how it seems to apply to recent events – the guy should have just kept his mouth shut? I’m not so sure.
I view this piece as an amazing work of art, in which Scott manages to perfectly communicate his opinion of the memo and surrounding cultural factors, but in a wonderfully indirect manner, which itself speaks volumes.
Where I disagree with this is that I think that the ability to criticize differs greatly based on the circumstances of a person, their charisma, their teflon-layer*, etc. I think that people ought to speak out at a level that they can get away with.
* The magical ability to always be able to avoid/dodge shit.
New to SlateStarCodex, trying to comment on this well done post:
“CONTRA GRANT ON EXAGGERATED DIFFERENCES”
It is great to see the careful differentiation between “Identify Politics” as a silo of unified personhood, and how people have interests, and it is similar interests that forms groups. Well laid out in your post.
I am an Architect and Urban Design researcher. Years ago delivered a paper to the American Sociological Association about tendencies in people’s interests, and how shared interests become groups of people with the same occupations. The paper is titled “Work, Professions, Society and Meaning” and can be found on the Acadamia website.
The paper above provides a framework for thinking about how these interests affect society.
Thanks
Joe
Welcome to the party!
A note on the comments; Scott (our host) occasionally disables the comments on potentially controversial posts that get widely linked to discourage brigading. Discussion of these posts typically happens in the following open thread.
What do you (or should we) call the rhetorical strategy of, essentially motte-and-bailey from the attackers’ perspective?
That is, the attacker shows up, rampages around the bailey smashing real but irrelevant structures (arguments), ignores the hulking motte, and then declares the whole edifice “debunked” and leaves?
If medieval warfare is going to be the theme, how about chevauchée?
Isn’t this just a version of the strawman?
That was my thought. He does specify “real but irrelevant” arguments, but I don’t think straw men are required to be entirely invented.
So the example that triggered this was the post above with a “debunking” of Damore’s memo that focused exclusively on the biodeterminism without really addressing the implications of preferences, even if not bio-determined.
So it’s not a strawman, in that Damore really did use biodeterminism as an explanation of different preferences. But you can’t fully debunk the whole thing just by providing a different explanation for the preference, because the rest stands as long as the preferences are real and emerge before college graduation.
A real strawman is a weakman.
“pillaging the weakmen” has a nice ring to it.
I would call it stretching a metaphor beyond the point of usefulness.
Motte and bailey describes a set of rhetorical tactics. You’re describing a distinct set of rhetorical tactics, but in a way which makes people likely to confuse it with motte and bailey tactics.
That said, there does need to be a good term for superficial debunking of the “John Oliver EVISCERATES Republicans!” variety. Maybe one which plays around with the bizarre violent imagery which normally accompanies them online.
Debunking and quartering? MSTemboweling? Let me know if I’m on the right track.
Maybe a boxing metaphor would work. Sort of like landing a lot of weak body shots and acting like you got a KO.
I wish I could find it, but I saw an article (or a picture with a mash-up of headlines) about John Stewart “killing,” “eviscerating,” “laying waste to,” “UTTERLY DESTROYING,” etc all sorts of people. Reading them all together it makes Stewart sound like the most horrific homicidal warlord since Genghis Khan.
That aside, I agree. I do think there is a tactic though of taking down one non-central part of an argument or a body of arguments (and perhaps even a strawman version of the argument, such as people saying Demore said women were ‘biologically inferior,’ which he never did, he addressed preferences) and then declaring the entire thing debunked.
Controversial study is published. Blogger finds typo, says “debunked,” and then whenever you bring the study up in the future opponents say “that study has been debunked.” I’m not sure there’s a name for this.
Me neither. I would like one. It appears to be a sequence of two: ignoratio elenchi (per rahien.din below), followed by proof by repeated assertion.
Someday our idioms are really going to confuse a generation of history students, aren’t they?
Everyone will just be laid out in lavender!
Raiding?
Ignoratio elenchi
Isn’t that basically the Gish Gallop?
I mean, it’s not a perfect one-to-one comparison; the Gish Gallop specifically only works in timed, verbal debates, where the idea is to refute so many minor points that the opponent doesn’t know where to begin defending themselves, and you make them look foolish, but the general idea seems to be pretty similar: Nitpick a bunch of mostly irrelevant points, while ignoring the central argument.
I definitely wouldn’t describe it as “motte and bailey from the attackers’ perspective,” though. An attack where you fail to take the motte is, by definition, an unsuccessful attack. You’re describing a situation in which taking the motte was never an objective to begin with.
AR Background Part 2
So, previously, I discussed Cash Application. There’s some special issues in Cash Application that routinely cause problems for us that I wanted to mention specifically.
Missing Remittance
You wouldn’t believe the number of customers who simply do not send any sort of remittance advice with their checks. As a brief reminder, the remittance advice is the check payment detail, similar to your memo line. It specifies where A/R should put the money.
Without a remittance advice, A/R is in the dark.
Ideally, A/R would not touch such checks, unless we are absolutely certain how to apply them. For example, if a customer historically sends $2,000 checks monthly, we can take a look at previous checks and determine what invoice the customer has paid. Or, if a customer has exactly $50,000 on their account, and they have sent us a $50,000 check, we can be pretty sure the customer intends to clear up their entire balance.
Any check we aren’t sure about would remain unapplied.
In practice, A/R is penalized for having unapplied cash. So A/R will usually apply checks aggressively, which leads to many mistakes.
In my experience, missing remittance advices usually occur because the customer does not think the remittance advice is important, or the check has hit an intermediary. The intermediary usually thinks the remittance advice is unimportant and discards it, while forwarding the check to the bank.
If you are in A/P, please do not forget the remittance advice!
Incomplete/insufficient Remittance
A more complicated issue is a remittance advice that does not tie out directly to our system, either in terms of balances, or in terms of billing descriptions.
The best way to explain this is to explain the ideal system, of which the closest is the 835 standard in health-care.
835s are electronic files that contain all claim information required by HIPAA, which is usually more than enough to match a payment a claim.
Here’s how it will work, in lay terms:
A pharmacy may process 100 prescriptions in a week. The pharmacy will have information like the prescription number, the pharmacy number*, date of service, drug, patient name, etc. This information will be sent electronically to an insurance company**.
The insurance company will then cut a check for those 100 prescriptions. It will then prepare an electronic remittance advice that includes prescription number, pharmacy number, etc, and send that along with their check.
Because every insurance company is sending the same standard file, and because all the fields are standard, pharmacies can translate the files into their system and post cash directly to their A/R systems. This will, theoretically, eliminate ALL cash application.
Unfortunately, most industries do not have this level of standardization. For instance, Rearden Steel will most likely send an invoice to Taggart Transcontinetal that will bill items like the following:
-Steel
-Shipping and handling charge
-Company Discount
In the Rearden Steel billing system, this will be shortened into a bill code, like the following:
-STL
-SHIP
This will not be standard, so Taggart Transcontinental will send back something like the following:
-ST
-S&H
It’s quite possible Taggart will not even do that, and simply send back a remittance that says “Bill 07312017,” or something else without specific line item detail.
Theoretically, invoice numbers could be tied to every single item. However, it would require both the billing department to include invoice numbers for every single billing line, and the accounts payable department to include invoice number for every single payment line. In practice, neither of these are feasible (and I have definitely asked!)
While at an initial glance it may appear that these minor differences are no big deal, it actually becomes impossible to apply cash rather quickly. In one case, I had a certain Danish company who disagreed with their pricing on multiple line items, and sent over checks with what they thought was the correct price. They had specific line item detail, but the line items had descriptions unique to their system, which did not tie out at all to our system.
In practice this looked like the following:
Bill:
-Steel $100,000
-Shipping and handling $30,000
-Rail Tie $140,000
-Rearden Metal $70,000
Payment:
-RE11 $80,000
-RE25 $25,000
-RE49 $75,000
-RE1000 $70,000
In practice, the above remittance advice is useless and the check remains unapplied. This becomes more complicated as more separate billing items are added.
In the prior comment, someone who worked in medical insurance remarked on how often his/her checks were misapplied. In practice, I saw many checks from medical insurance providers where they declined to use industry-standard pharmacy numbers at all, and decided instead to use their own unique “provider number.” In practice, this made it very difficult to figure out payment application.
Incomplete remittances are the bane of my existence, particularly with major national companies. They are typically slow to respond, and therefore their accounts become virtually unreconcilable with all the unapplied cash.
Electronic Payments
It’s my belief that checks are usually easier to handle than electronic payments (either ACHs or Wires). Usually, if we receive a paper check, we have a payer name, along with a check number, check amount, and cut date. Using this information, we can contact who wrote the check, and they can look into their system to determine what the check is for.
ACH (Automated Clearing House) payments provide much less information, and it is not consistent across payers. So whereas, with a check, I will receive a check number and a payer number, with an ACH, I will receive an ACH description populated with whatever the sending company deigned to populate.
So, for example, I might have received a $1,000 ACH from someone, with a long string of numbers, followed by “Dept of Health” followed by another long string of numbers. I cannot identify a unique check number, I have no idea what the other numbers are for, and I have no idea which “Dept of Health” I am dealing with. Because of this, a lot of ACHs sat unapplied for a long time, because I had to go back to the bank and ask them to track down who sent it (which in turn required my bank to ask the other bank, and the other bank to find a representative from the payer).
Wire*** payments tend to be even worse. Wire payments have less information than an ACH, as they are not processed in an electronic batch format (slightly more information in footnotes). Also, in my experience, they have not been loaded automatically, which requires someone to manually load the information into our A/R universe. I have never really inquired into this, but I suspect it’s because the banks do not actual send electronic reports of our daily wires (since we receive so few). It’s up to us to look into our bank account and download our daily reports.
Next time, I’ll go into the Collections portion of A/R.
• *Pharmacy Numbers are usually NPIs (National Provider Identifier). This is a 10 digit number assigned by CMS.
• ** Pharmacies actually send data to the Pharmacy Benefit Manager, a special company that handles pharmacy claims on behalf of the insurance company.
• ***Wires and ACHs are different. Wire payments are real-time settlements between different banks. ACHs are batch loaded, so they would typically occur at the end of the business day. ACHs are more common, as they are cheaper.
You wouldn’t believe the number of customers who simply do not send any sort of remittance advice with their checks.
Oh, I think I would 🙂 Have had plenty of instances of opening an envelope to find a forlorn piece of paper/cheque/other item with no explanation as to who sent it, what it’s for, or what I’m supposed to do with it. It’s particularly bad when it comes to money, as you say, since (a) you can’t just ignore it and (b) you have no idea what it’s for – paying a bill? hiring a room? donation? reimbursement for expenses? what?
In my experience, missing remittance advices usually occur because the customer does not think the remittance advice is important, or the check has hit an intermediary. The intermediary usually thinks the remittance advice is unimportant and discards it, while forwarding the check to the bank.
That explanation sounds the most probable for what I said about our pension contributions not being allocated to our account. We always make sure to (1) keep copies of all cheques and payments made, together with original invoices on file (2) attach a copy of the relevant invoice/statement/contribution period to our payment cheque so the person on the other end knows what it’s for, which is why we were baffled when the cheques were plainly being cashed but the account manager said “nope, no sign we ever got ’em”.
Cash handling is a pain and a job I try and avoid as much as possible, because nobody thanks you for doing it and yet if money goes missing you are hauled over the coals and in deep, deep trouble (as in “did you steal that? so where is it, then, if you didn’t steal it?” and it doesn’t matter if you’ve worked there ten years and been spotlessly honest all that time, the automatic assumption if money goes missing is “who was the last person to have anything to do with it? ‘cos they’re the guilty party”).
Is this criticism of Marx accurate? It seems fairly devastating.
Doesn’t this belief imply that a machine couldn’t make an identical machine without using itself up in the process?