OT80: OPEC Thread

1. I’m still traveling, so blog output might be a bit light for the next few weeks. Ongoing trip progress updates on my my girlfriend’s travel blog.
2. Thanks to everyone who attended the Salt Lake City meetup on Friday. Highlight was listening to a Mormon theologian describe how Mormon doctrine was basically the same as Bostrom’s view of superintelligent AI. Remember, there are ongoing monthly-ish Salt Lake City meetups; if you’re interested, contact oconradh[at]gmail[dot]com for more information.
3. Topher Brennan, a Bay Area programmer/activist/effective altruist who I’ve engaged with on this blog a few times, is running for Senate. Specifically, he’ll be running in the California Democratic primary, probably against incumbent Dianne Feinstein. Although his chances can charitably be described as “a long shot”, if nothing else it’ll hopefully raise awareness of some of the ways Feinstein has disappointed Silicon Valley and other California progressives on issues like health care, free speech, technology, and foreign policy.
For the utilitarians here:
Is suffering in dreams morally relevant? If not, why not?
I’m not a 100% utilitarian but anyway – If other suffer in dreams it is irrelevant for the same reason suffering in films or books is morally irrelevant – it doesn’t actually happen. If you as the dreamer are suffering in your dream, well, you are sort of doing it to yourself and also there’s nothing that can be done about that (other than a healthy lifestyle without stress which reduces the chances of nightmares I guess), so it is not a very interesting point.
Certainly not a utilitarian, or a moral realist for that matter, but dreams can have physiological effects, as boys hitting puberty usually find out :-).
Night terrors, trauma dreams etc. usually disturb sleep to such an extent that the dreamers waking life is severely diminished, so suffering in dreams is very relevant.
SSC, when did virgin become an insult? Or something we make fun of at all?
Don’t know for sure, but I would guess things changed around 1960, when the pill became available. Between the pill and antibiotics, you could pretty much have sex without consequences.
I think this is also a consequence of the world becoming richer. The key leverage HFA men used to have in seeking a partner was the ability to earn money and provide. With welfare and high living standards this leverage has been increasingly useless in the West.
As a proud largely asexual virgin autist who will never have sex, I don’t care.
I’d imagine that older members in ancient world armies would give newbies a hard time over having never been with a woman.
Virginity is just a sign for a male being inexperienced in the ways of the world, so I imagine it’s been an insult since the evolution of speech. At the very least, I’d wager it’s been an insult for men for about as long as “slut” has been an insult for women.
On the official subreddit, I asked the following question:
A very interesting interesting discussion followed, allowing this curious goy a peek into Hasidic Jewish life.
Thanks for posting that– I’m Jewish, but non-observant. The reddit discussion was mostly things I didn’t know.
Something I don’t think gets mentioned enough is that Judaism is an unmanagably large topic.
In the TV show “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, the town of Sunnydale is located on a hell-mouth and as a result suffers from an overabundance of supernatural activity, some of it very dangerous. In one of the later episodes, it becomes clear that while the town’s murder rate is many times the national norm, the town’s leadership and police and local media conceal this from the citizenry to avoid driving people away.
How plausible is it that the civic leaders of a town or city could juke the stats on murder by a substantial factor?
I think if the murders are not “natural”, it’s completely plausible. The way you normally notice the difference between living in a town with X murder victims per year and 5X murder victims per year is not by knowing personally many victims or their families (unless it’s a very small town or a humongous X). It’s by noticing things that are much more frequent and highly correlate with murder rate: muggings, theft, burglaries, gangs of people mulling about in the streets, sketchy storeowners, broken traffic lights etc. etc. etc. If you go from X to 5X just by supernaturally murdering 4X of the victims without all those other effects, I expect the police and the municipality could absolutely cover it up.
Is there any practical value in lucid dreaming?
Also, I’ve heard that the period just before the onset of sleep, aka the hypnagogic state, is the most fruitful for creative thought and ideas. Something about the prefrontal cortex powering down allowing more “unusual” thoughts to flow through your mind. Has anyone here found this to be true?
Can I have a Lesswrong health check?
A few months back there was a push to revive it. Was this successful? I can’t check for myself because I don’t know what the best barometer of the site’s activity is (articles? discussion in the forum?) and also because I have no benchmark of how active the site was when it was healthy.
Mormons and AI: I’ve never read it, but apparently there’s Orson Scott Card’s Homecoming Saga, “patterned on” (sayeth Wikipedia) The Book Of Mormon, featuring a godlike AI. I have no idea whether this has anything to do with your Mormon theologian’s talk, but maybe there’s something about Mormons and superintelligent AIs.
I made it to the end of book three without realising that it was intended as a Mormon allegory at all (to be fair, I was in my mid-teens and basically knew next-to-nothing about them – and I don’t think any books beyond 3 had been published at the time). It was just a fun story* involving a superintelligent AI in need of repair.
*I think – I have no idea if I would enjoy it now.
I finished the Three Body Problem series a couple of days ago. I didn’t love the first book, but the 2nd and 3rd ones were very strong (The Dark Forest probably being the best). Despite all the Chinese content, the series generally felt quite western. I read an article by Cixin where he noted that the Apocalypse isn’t a big thing in China, they don’t have the idea in their religious background like Christianity does. That drags along all sorts of western stuff with it. And Clarke/Asimov are big influences, so it has that “golden age sf” feel to it.
SPOILERS BELOW (spoiler tags when?)
.
.
.
.
.
On The Dark Forest:
I didn’t love the Luo Ji stuff early on (or any of the wallfacer/wallbreaker storylines), but everything around the dark forest theory was incredible. The whole book basically justifies itself with this one idea.
On Death’s End:
Incredibly dark stuff, especially the first chapter in Part V, holy fucking shit.
Loved the scope.
Kinda disappointed the Gravity and Blue Space were ignored after they fire the signal, I would’ve liked some chapters on their journey.
I was also caught off-guard at how incredibly reactionary the 3rd book was. I’m highly sympathetic to that sort of thing, and even I occasionally thought “jeez, that’s a bit much”. The first one had the Cultural Revolution stuff (with obvious contemporary parallels) of course, but it wasn’t really at the center of the story. In Death’s End, the book’s central thesis is basically that femininity and humanism are existential risks (not even risks, but pathways to inevitable civilizational destruction). Is this what fascist bodybuilder SF looks like? Cixin even spells it out:
>Twice, she had been placed in a position of authority second only to God, and both times she had pushed the world into the abyss in the name of love.
Which also brings up the fact that the protagonist of this book is a mass-murderer on an incredible scale who never gets even a hint of comeuppance, I liked that. You don’t see it often.
I kinda missed Da Shi, but Wade was fun, a kind of inhuman Nietzchean eternal striver:
>If we lose our human nature, we lose much, but if we lose our bestial nature, we lose everything.
The first one won the Hugo and the third one is a finalist this year. I haven’t really followed the puppies stuff very closely, but if something like Death’s End can be a finalist, how could anyone complain about excess SJness?
And indeed drug policy reform, as seems relevant given the discussion in the last open thread.