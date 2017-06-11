Open Thread 77.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. As the off-weekend thread, this is culture-war-free, so please try try to avoid overly controversial topics. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server, or the Cafe Chesscourt forum.
(Series index Jutland Part 1 Part 2)
Jutland: The Run to the North
As the British turned north, the battle began to shift. The weather was getting worse, as it often does in the North Sea. Beatty finally signaled Jellicoe ‘Fleet action is imminent’, although he did not give details, and took five more hits from Hipper before his ships pulled out of range, without hitting back. The German battle fleet divided its fire between the escaping HMS Southampton and the 5th BS (under Rear Admiral Hugh Evan-Thomas), who also suffered under Hipper’s fire. Malaya, in the rear of the line, was particularly badly hit, suffering a total of 7 from the German battleships. None were fatal, although a large cordite fire put the starboard 6” battery out of action and killed over 100 men. Barham took four shells from Derfflinger and Warspite two from Seydlitz (who had been hit by a destroyer torpedo as the British turned north).
Evan-Thomas was not idle, though. Barham and Valiant targeted the battlecruisers, while Warspite and Malaya fired back at the approaching battleships. Despite being outnumbered 4 to 9, they held their own. In exchange for their own 13 hits, they managed to land 13 on the German battlecruisers and 5 on the battleships, although only one did serious damage, to Markgraf.
There is some controversy over what happened next. Beatty claimed that Evan-Thomas took up station on his disengaged side, although German accounts and several notable historians disagree. (This is a common occurrence in accounts of Jutland.) As the 5th BS outran the High Seas Fleet, Beatty began to turn northeast, threatening to cross Hipper’s T. Hipper was forced to turn east, which put Beatty between him and the approaching Grand Fleet.
At around 1745, the battle resumed, with Beatty’s gunners finally gaining the advantage. Seven hits were scored in nine minutes, on both Hipper’s and Scheer’s ships. At this point, Beatty was getting close to the Grand Fleet, although Beatty had still not told Jellicoe where the Germans were, and in fact had briefly lost sight of them. In fairness, Lion’s radio had been destroyed early in the action, although several other battlecruisers still had operational sets. (Jellicoe’s job was made even more difficult by the fact that all ships had to resort to dead reckoning, and most of the reports were off by several miles.) Nor had Beatty’s subordinates sent back reports. In their defense, radio was very primitive, and the sets in use at the time only left a very limited number of channels, which had meant strict discipline in when to use the radio. Military technologies are rarely used correctly at first, and modern doctrine emphasizes the importance of reporting, even when you’re pretty sure someone else already has.
Jutland: The deployment
At 1738, the cruiser HMS Chester first sighted the lead elements of Hipper’s screen. She was part of the screen for Rear Admiral Horace Hood’s 3rd Battle Cruiser Squadron, and was outnumbered by the German scouting group until Hood’s 3 battlecruisers came to her rescue. At 1756, Invincible disabled the light cruiser Wiesbaden. Hood was off to the east of the main body of the Grand Fleet, while Beatty was coming up from the west. At 1800, Lion was finally sighted from Iron Duke, Jellicoe’s flagship. Beatty had lost sight of Scheer, and Hipper’s ships were driven to turn south by a torpedo attack by the cruisers and destroyers of the Grand Fleet.
At about this time, another action was occurring. The armored cruisers Defence and Warrior were attached to Jellicoe, but had been lead south, cutting so close in front of Beatty that Warrior almost collided with Lion, and the other two ships of the squadron were trapped north of the battlecruisers. The closed on Weisbaden, but at 1815 found themselves at short range from Derfflinger and four German battleships. Defence was hit by at least three shells, and exploded at 1820, taking all 903 men aboard down with her. She was visible from the ships of the Grand Fleet, not an encouraging sight. Warrior was spared a similar fate by a mishap that befell Warspite as the 5th Battle Squadron raced to catch up with the end of Jellicoe’s line. Her steering gear jammed, leaving her steaming in circles in sight of the High Seas Fleet. Warrior, badly damaged, survived until the next morning. Warspite took 13 hits, but survived to have an illustrious career in WW2. She was detached and sent home, while the other three ships of the 5th BS joined the end of Jellicoe’s line.
While all of this was going on, Jellicoe was wrestling with the decision to deploy. The Grand fleet was steaming southeast in six columns of four ships each. On Jellicoe’s orders, the leading ship in each column would turn either port or starboard, with the rest of the ships in its division following it into the turn, to eventually form a unified battle line going either east or west. Unfortunately, he didn’t know if the High Seas Fleet was directly ahead or off to starboard (west). In the former case, a deployment to the east would silhouette the Germans against the dusk sky while hiding the British, possibly cross Scheer’s T, and put the Grand Fleet into a better position to cut them off from their base, while going west would bring him closer to Scheer, but probably put them broadside-to-broadside. Either deployment would take 15 minutes, and Jellicoe could not afford to be caught in the middle of the deployment, as ships would turn on the same spot, giving the Germans easy targets. At 1815, Jellicoe finally ordered deployment to port (east), one of the most vital decisions of the war. It turned out to be the right one, although fate and quick action on Scheer’s part meant it was less decisive than it should have been.
The maneuver itself was carried out successfully, despite the difficulties inherent in maneuvering 24 dreadnoughts and 120 screening ships in close proximity while German shells fell around them (mostly overs from shooting at the battlecruisers). It wasn’t entirely smooth, and some ships even had to back to avoid collisions, but it was a magnificent example of shiphandling. The leading ship, King George V, did not head at 90 degrees to the previous course, but instead turned more to the south, to cross Scheer’s T. The result was a concave arc of British battleships, straightening out cleanly across Scheer’s course. Oddly, though, it was the ships of the rear division, Marlborough and Revenge, that opened fire first, at 1817. Six minutes later, Iron Duke joined them, although she initially fired as Weisbaden, as did many other British ships. At 1830, she shifted her fire to the battleship Konig, and turned in one of the best gunnery performances of the battle, hitting Konig seven times out of 43 shells fired in the next five minutes.
To the east, the battlecruisers were fighting again. Hood’s 3rd BCS was engaging Hipper, while Jellicoe came up from the rear. Hood’s gunnery put Beatty’s earlier to shame. Invincible alone pumped 8 shots in 8 minutes into Lutzow, including two that caused extensive flooding in the bow and ultimately doomed her. However, at 1831, Lutzow and Derfflinger took their revenge, and Invincible, despite her name, followed Indefatigable and Queen Mary to the bottom of the North Sea after a hit on Q turret, taking all but six of her crew of 1,032 with her. (Oddly, one of the survivors had been in Q turret, and was somehow blown clear.) The bottom where she sank was so shallow that her bow and stern, standing upright, protruded above the surface for some time.
Scheer reacted quickly to the appearance of the Grand Fleet, ordering his famous Gefechtskehrtwendung, “battle about turn” at 1834. Within four minutes, the entire High Seas Fleet was headed southwest, hidden from the British by the mist. It was a carefully-practiced maneuver, and it worked brilliantly, leaving Jellicoe’s forces facing the empty sea.
We’ll continue next week with the further maneuvers of the battle fleets.
I recently created a Twitter account. I intend to use it to promote my blog when I have more time, but also to get ideas of articles to read, so I’d like recommendations of people to follow who frequently post interesting stuff. It can be people who are anywhere on the political spectrum, as long as they are smart and frequently share good articles. I’m interested in politics, philosophy, mathematics, economics, biology, statistics, sociology, etc. I’m pretty much interested in everything, so if you know people who share interesting stuff on Twitter, please let me know. I’m also interested in anything that explains how Twitter works and what are some of the ways in which it can be used.
You don’t appear to have tweeted yet, so why are you advertising your twitter? Anyway, I’m @aflicker, but I don’t tweet often and when I do I’m as likely to be joking about work or talking about my classes as I am talking stats or politics. I do try to share other interesting things on occasion, but avoid sharing most of the interesting political or philosophical things I read because several work colleagues and hyper-political friends know my twitter account.
EDIT – but check out my follow list for some good political or mathematics follows!
I don’t have time to promote my blog on Twitter at the moment, which is why I haven’t tweeted anything yet, but I plan to do it eventually. However, even if I probably won’t start tweeting until a few weeks from now, I would like to use Twitter to get recommendations of interesting articles before that. I just gave a link to my Twitter because I’m already following a few people and I figured that it might help people get a sense of what I’m asking for. Anyway, thanks for telling me about your account, I will check out the people you are following.
I really like Sarah Haider (@SarahTheHaider) & Maajid Nawaz (@MaajidNawaz) for sharing stuff concerning ex-Muslims and Muslim reformers respectively. I think they’ve been getting more active on Twitter lately for obvious reasons given the news.
Julia Galef (@JuliaGalef) is a co-founder of Center for Applied Rationality and host of her podcast called Rationally Speaking. She doesn’t tweet too much, but she tends to share interesting articles when she does, I think.
I find Christina Hoff Sommers (@CHSommers) usually does a pretty good job keeping up to date with modern culture war issues.
I also can’t recommend enough Real Peer Review (@RealPeerReview) which isn’t so much a person as a curated list of interesting absurd papers that purportedly passed the peer-review process.
And don’t forget @SlateStarCodex, though he doesn’t post all that often.
Anyone know of good resources for learning Latin? I’m currently going through Wheelock’s Latin after having chosen it pretty arbitrarily.
See if you can get somebody to test you frequently. Back when I was doing ancient languages, the classes that seemed the most effective were the ones with near-constant testing. I also found rote memorization quite helpful: making flashcards, using flashcards, and just copying (and testing myself on, effectively) paradigms over and over.
Yes, I’m doing spaced repetition with Anki for vocabulary and writing out paradigms to get them into memory.
Bought my wife (who’s also working on learning latin) a human-translated copy of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Latin. Lots of good reviews as a learning device. https://www.amazon.com/Harrius-Potter-Philosophi-Lapis-Philosophers/dp/1582348251
That’s pretty neat. Pity about the Amazon shipping fees.
Pretty fortuitous for an arbitrary choice, make sure to do the end-of-chapter exercises. Here’s a database of Wheelock’s vocab.
As dndnrsn said, drill yourself on paradigms. I printed them on free school printers, so cost of paper/ink might be prohibitive for you, but making a synopsis form with labeled boxes to fill out saves you the time of writing out “person/number/tense/mood/voice” when you’re practicing.
38 Stories is good for beginning translation. I know we must’ve done some stuff after 38 and before Cicero but I’m blanking on what they were. I’ll let you know if I remember.
One of my undergrad majors was Latin. My advice may be unfair because I’ve been taking Latin since 9 years of age. I’ve experienced a lot of the curricula.
Keep in mind that a lot of our words derive from the 4th principle part of the Latin verbs.
I’d recommend not worrying about translation. In school, we’d “sparse” (derivative of a 4th principle part of a Latin verb) a sentence. Underline subject. Double underline verb. Parenthesis prepositional phrases. Bracket Ablative case nuttiness.
Once you see and get used to Latin structure, read the Latin by thinking, “This nominative noun did something to this accusative noun toward this dative noun by this preposition phrase and ablative means.”
Once you’re comfortable, a favorite “real Latin” beginner’s read is the story of Daedalus and Icarus in Ovid’s metamorphoses. It’s quite beautiful. It has a lot of figures of speech to discover.
Latin is a language of verbs. Verbs are turned into nouns and adjectives. It’s all very verby.
Here are two rival claims about military spending that I find compelling:
1) It’s good for some of the mostly-non-revisionist states (US, China, France, Saudi Arabia) to have big militaries, since this should decrease armed conflict and armed threats overall (see e.g. Bean and John Schilling on freedom of the seas in the last open thread).
2) Some of these countries are guilty of stupid-bordering-on-evil adventurism. Their elites are so immature that the only way to prevent such adventurism is for the public to make them give up their toys. That’s not going to happen in Saudi Arabia but it could definitely happen in the US.
How to decide?
I’m not sure they’re 100% rivals. It depends on the breakdown of your forces. Freedom of the seas is best enforced by the Navy and the Marines. International Peace is enforced by the Air Force and Navy. Freedom in other countries in enforced by the Army (and, due to a quirk of the US, the Marines). If you want free seas/international peace but don’t want foreign adventurism, then you have a big Navy and a small Army. Exactly how practical this is in a US political context is of course the problem.
(The last time we tried it, it worked pretty well. But then the Army managed to get the politicians to make it relevant again, and we got Vietnam.)
This presumes you live on an island or peninsula, or have a continent to yourself (at least in military terms). If you are e.g. Russia or China, or France or Germany and the EU isn’t a sure thing, then the most pressing aspect of international peace, the one where nobody is invading you, requires an Army as well.
Which in turn suggests that if you want a Pax, you want isolated maritime powers enforcing it. They are better able to reach the trouble spots, and compelled to take a relatively light touch in handling the trouble. I think history mostly bears this out, but I’m going to want to ponder it a bit.
One of the problems is that the elite generally do not have military experience, which makes it hard for them to understand the actual experience of war, no matter how clever or well-educated they may be. Also, they don’t have skin in the game. If they call for war, they won’t be at the front, and neither will their sons, generally.
Not really sure how to fix that. A draft would do it, but that’s an awfully big hammer to swing.
The opposite used to be true, and then WWI happened. That makes me suspicious of the idea that the experience of war is the missing ingredient that’d keep us from getting into pointlessly destructive pissing matches with other nations, given that WWI was basically the biggest and most pointlessly destructive pissing match of all time.
Arguably modern warfare is qualitatively different from the warfare of the 19th century and earlier in a way that’d work to guard against adventurism if the elite started channeling their sons into the officer class en masse again, but I doubt it.
Mandatory fixed-term military service for school-leavers? The Finnish and former South African models come to mind.
I have the uncommon and somewhat internally-inconsistent view (w.r.t. libertarian principles) that this is a good idea on balance. Also I live in a country where this has never been a government policy. Do others have views on the benefits or effectiveness on this?
I should point out that as long as mandatory military service doesn’t apply to women (and in practice it won’t), as a policy it is very sexist.
And there is nothing wrong with sexist policies. Especially where the appropriateness of discrimination is rather obvious, like female ability to meet the physical demands of soldiering.
The appropriateness of discrimination is rather less obvious if the reference class is “waste n months of your life in forced labour for the government”. There is an argument to be made, sure, namely that it’s better for half the population to do an awful but necessary thing than the whole population, but if you value equality per se, then you can’t make this argument and you might think about coming up with at least some useful civil service for the women.
Also, Israel.
>implying Israel isn’t in the non-enviable position of being surrounded by more numerous enemies, thereby requiring the use of every warm body regardless of ability
>implying Israel makes substantial use of infantrywomen /anyway/
>>>implying Israel makes substantial use of infantrywomen /anyway/
>implying the military consists purely of infantry
>>implying the military consists purely of infantry
>implying that a camp follower is a soldier
Kidding aside, per Wikipedia, the IDF’s “combat soldiers” are constituted in a stunning 3% of women. For all of Israel’s memetic fame for martial gender equality, the Israelis are in the business of actually winning the wars they fight.
It’s actually worse than that. The only gender-integrated Israeli ‘combat unit’ is actually border guards, not infantry. I believe this is an attempt to keep the Israeli feminists happy.
(And they’re not nearly as good as they think they are. It’s just that the Arabs are even worse.)
I’ve discussed mandatory military service with three people who had direct personal experience. All three absolutely hated it. The initial training was hard, and the make-work during the rest of their terms of service was boring.
I’ll add that my perception from when I was actually IN the military is that nobody in the military wants this either.
They take a certain amount of pride and satisfaction in being volunteers, and a bit of safety and comfort in the fact that the guy in the foxhole next to them is a volunteer as well. Nobody wants to be sharing a foxhole with someone who is only there because they were forced to and whose loyalty and commitment may be questionable.
As a counterpoint, every Swiss man I’ve ever talked to seemed to have a decent time. It’s a very common point of bonding.
@Matt M
When other factors are taken into account, do volunteer militaries outperform conscript militaries (whether peacetime conscription, or wartime-only conscription)?
So are our future politicians going to be fighter pilots, for whom war is now fun and glorious and safe in a way it hasn’t been for anyone else since the 19th century, or SOF operators selected from the 1% most likely to enjoy the stress and the danger, or everybody else, for whom the American way of war is tedious boredom and pointless harassment while other people get all the glory?
Oversimplified, but the point is that unless you are constantly fighting the worst sort of wars, most of your conscripts are just going to experience two years of an odd sort of hazing, and the history of hazing is that it makes the targets more likely to perpetrate the system.
Did you mean, “perpetuate”?
In this context I think either word works.
Can I claim I meant “propagate”? But like Conrad says, there’s more than one cromulent p-word here.
I don’t think the problem with leaders lacking experience is that they enter too many wars, but that they ensure that the wars they do enter are fought incompetently.
The idea that “If the elites and the political leaders and their family had to fight, they would choose peace” is trivially disproven by most of recorded history (Just ask Richard III, Gustavus Adolphus…). Heck, you know the periodic bloviating about how “Only 1% of congress has a child in the military”? That’s still a bit higher than the base rate (Since only 0.4% of the US population is in uniform, even if we assume that both parents of every single service member are still alive and in the current population that’s still 0.8% vs. 1%), and even with the number of veterans in positions of political power dropping steadily for decades, veterans are still over-represented in politics relative to the general population.
There may be good reasons for mandatory military service, but the avoidance of war isn’t one of them.
Can you think of some?
– Creating a database showing who is/was fit for duty and those who are not, so if you want to draft, you’ve already done a pre-selection
– Giving some training, so it takes less effort to train soldiers when you start drafting
– Increasing societal cohesion by giving much of society a shared experience
– Mixing people who normally would not interact so intensely, increasing societal cohesion, reducing class differences, reducing polarization, etc
– Reducing the earnings/career length of men, resulting in a smaller lifetime earnings gap between men and women and hampering the ability by men to achieve top positions a bit
– Allowing the government to grant exemptions in return for benefits. For example, Turkey taxes the diaspora by offering a much reduced military service after payment
– Keeping the regular soldiers happy by providing them with slaves to use and abuse at will (Russia)
Whether these are good reasons depends on your beliefs….
I don’t know if this is in any sense a good reason, but increasing loyalty to the larger society by forcing people to contribute to it. I see a lot of this one on the left, where it’s an argument for univeral national service but not necessarily military service. I think I’ve seen it on the right, where it’s specifically for military service.
FWIW, I’m against it on the grounds that it makes civilians legitimate military targets. The martial aristocracy should damn well fight their own wars, amongst themselves, and treat us peasants as resources, not competition.
Anon,
That is an excellent point that I have never considered before.
But doesn’t having a draft, at all, accomplish that as well?
You mean, turning civilians into hostiles? Yes. So does nationalism and tribalism. There’s more than one way to make genocide rationally attractive to an enemy.
OK, so from the modern U.S. perspective, right now, we have a system where the government can press a button and instantly weaponize the civilian population.
Does the calculus of “targeting civilians” really change much if they actually press the button? Does the enemy, prior to the button being pressed, say things like “We don’t have to worry about civilians, because they haven’t pressed the button yet.”
No, I don’t think so. I also don’t know how to, or if it’s even possible, to deescalate the modern situation.
I don’t think that understanding the actual experience of war is what’s involved. I suspect that there’s this weird intersection of “people overseas are suffering” and “we have the power to do something”. Notwithstanding Afghanistan, most of the US military involvements since WWII have been couched in some kind of suffering/freedom issue. The original Iraq invasion gained a lot of support based on the false story of babies being removed from incubators. Even Vietnam was worried about the spread of Communism, both as a military threat but also one of freedom for the citizens. John McCain has occasionally quipped to “bomb Iran” (to the tune of Barbra Ann), yet it’s impossible to claim that he isn’t aware of the horrors of war.
Instead, I suspect that the problem is the population at-large who wants to “do something”. Knowing that “war is hell” isn’t going to change that. It might alter either what people have sympathy for, in that current suffering might be viewed as trivial in comparison to forced military service. But that’s the “we’ve become soft” line of thinking, which is similar but not necessarily related.
Doesn’t that prove too much? “Women shouldn’t vote because they’re unlikely to end up in foxholes?”
Then again, some people believe this.
Assume #2 is true. Any country which gives up its toys is at the mercy of the stupid-bordering-on-evil adventurism of those who don’t. I don’t see a dilemma, really; if the choice is between my elites engaging in stupid/evil adventurism and being the subject of such adventurism, I pick the former.
So how do we convince our elites to stop engaging in stupid and evil adventurism without disarming ourselves against other countries’ elites’ stupid and evil adventurism? I mean, I definitely agree that it’s better to be the hammer than the nail, but it seems like there’s a lot of excluded ground in there….
Over in the sciences, there are a couple of areas of study that are generally acknowledged to be particularly demanding, and those who major in them are accordingly either admired as geniuses or mocked as hopeless nerds: physics (particularly theoretical physics) and mathematics (particularly pure math).
Are there equivalents in the humanities?
Philosophy definitely has a reputation of intelligence among the humanities, although probably not quite so strongly as does physics or math on the STEM side.
Philosophy majors do have the third highest IQ, barely below math. And contrary to stereotypes, their career prospects are not that bad.
Funny thought looking at that list: aren’t most of the top majors listed male-dominated?
Flatter curve.
Oops that second link goes back to here.
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/philosophers-dont-get-much-respect-but-their-earnings-dont-suck/
Nonono. Never ever ever bring up IQ as a single score again. You lose so much from that.
https://www.goodreads.com/review/show/1806210914
It really is biologically possible to be a “genius” in a field and terrible in another intellectual field.
Engineers and writers/lawyers really *do* have brains where its foolish to give a straight IQ comparison, and if you do so you lose street knowledge, to put it one way.
Who is fitter? A strong-man competator, or a marathon runner? These are extremes, but the intellectual equivalent are those with perfect LSAT reasoning, and only average mathematical talent, and vice-verse. Browsing scores online, there are 800 math SAT’s with average reading scores.
It is a straight up far more accurate way of looking at the world by using Howard Gardners multiple intelligence idea, instead of a single IQ score or G factor, and that apparent “modules” in the brain such as those linked to memory such as hippocampal size vs those linked to verbal processing can differ relatively in their proportions of brain area.
My understanding is that:
a. IQ scores broadly predict success in all those fields. You can do a little better splitting into more quantitative and non-quantitative scores, but philosophers and lawyers and academic historians have higher-than-average scores even on the quantitative questions.
b. Gardner’s multiple intelligences theory doesn’t actually produce any useful predictions.
The hardest non-STEM course I took in college was a philosophy course. It was harder than some of the STEM courses, but not hardest over all. Then again, something like Ancient Greek or piano, which I certainly would have flunked, I never even considered signing up for.
Generally speaking, the more and harder languages something involves, the more something is “genius nerd” territory.
Interesting. I know the theology students I shared a dorm with in grad school lived in fear of Greek, and generally thanked the Maker that Hebrew was no longer a requirement for most courses of study.
I can confirm that both are quite brutal, but in different ways. Classics students tend to look down their nose at the kind of Greek theology and religious studies students would take. The documents are not quite on the same level – as far as I can tell, one showed erudition in ancient Greek by making your sentences as long and complex as possible. On the other hand, reading a language that’s basically the second language of a whole region is difficult in its own way. Meanwhile, word formation in Hebrew can be very bizarre, and you have to learn a certain degree of it just to use the standard lexicon, because it is organized by root.
I’m not a humanities major so I can’t really say what was the perception of them in their respective programs, but a guess:
It’s still mathematics, especially the mathematical logic branch of it. You very occasionally see an ambitious philosophy student.
At least within the college of music, the music theory majors have this reputation.
I used to know someone with an MA in Sanskrit– that impressed me, and I was a physics/maths nerd.
Linguistics, and in particular theory-laden (e.g. generative syntax) or data-laden (e.g. corpus linguistics) parts of it.
I want to resurface a suggestion another commenter made in previous OT: duplicate the “hide” button at the top of each comment. Maybe just before or after the timestamp but on the same line?
Also, do something about the email reply links so they don’t break thread order.
Y’know, I’m not getting reply links in the e-mail, or I’m just slow enough to not see them. Where are these showing up?
I’m skeptical, but I’ve never used that feature so I don’t know for sure. I’ll turn it on and see what I can discover.
EDIT: Guess you don’t see them for self-posts.
@Nornagest
Let me know. The only person I’ve seen with this issue is bintchaos, and I’m curious what’s going on.
Testing. This is the second post.
ETA: Well, I’ll be damned, it does work.
Okay, so what’s going on is that new comments are indexed in order below the comment with the ID matching the one URL encoded in the reply button. They get tabbed over too, but only if the thread hasn’t reached its max tab depth yet — otherwise they’re inserted in the comment stream at max depth, potentially in the middle of a thread.
You can’t do that in the Web interface without screwing with the URL encoding (though it’s not hard to do that maliciously or experimentally, as I discovered when the Dreaded Jim was doing it), because the reply buttons are suppressed at max depth. But the links still appear in the WordPress notification emails. Following them gives you a nonstandard reply box, but fill it out and the comment will appear in mid-thread as alleged.
I don’t know how to fix this. You’d want to change the link in the reply email to match the parent one level up, but I don’t know if that’s even possible — WordPress is black magic to me.
Testing. This is the first post.
@Nornagest
What puzzled me, to include during my interactions with bintchaos, is that I’m not getting a Reply link in the e-mail at all. Maybe there was some checkbox when I created it that suppresses it, but all I get a link to the replying comment (e.g., the e-mail for your comment has this one: http://slatestarcodex.com/2017/06/11/open-thread-77-5/#comment-509705) and an “unsubscribe” link.
Edit: I also recall that the e-mail program only runs every 25 minutes or so, so you won’t get instantaneous messages when somebody replies to you.
I got email from donotreply@wordpress.com, containing the two links you describe, the text of the reply, a reply-to link with the id of the reply (http://slatestarcodex.com/2017/06/11/open-thread-77-5/?replytocom=509703#respond for the one I just posted, for example), and a “comments” link taking you to the top of the comments tree. Happened pretty much immediately, too; I don’t think it was on a 25-minute poll.
This was generated after I checked the “Notify me of follow-up comments by email” checkbox and jumped through some registration hoops. Did you do that, or were you using some other method?
OK, yeah, I am using something different.
@the verbiage ecstatic posted a reply system in 76.25 here, which sends e-mails from no-reply@sscnotify.bakkot.com.
I had signed up for the e-mails with the checkbox before, and it sent me e-mails for every comment, not just the ones replying to me. I unsubscribed after about two or three hours.
Edit: I also think I was referring to a slightly different “checkbox”–the one I used was the one under the top-level box that creates a new thread. Are you using the one under a particular reply? I’ve not tried that one, but the one I’m subscribed to gives me replies whenever somebody replies to one of my comments or uses @CatCube (I think) on any thread. For example, I haven’t done any particular subscription for anything in 77.5, and I get a reply notification when you use the link in your e-mail; you haven’t yet put @CatCube in any replies so I don’t know for sure if the @ reply function is working for this OT.
Under a particular reply, yes. I was getting notifications for every new comment too, though; I turned it off pretty much immediately after I confirmed what I was looking for.
A while ago Bakkot posted a gizmo for collapsing every top-level comment by default and also showing the first line of collapsed comments. I activated them at the time but they seem to be deactivated now, and I can’t remember how to activate them again. Was it by visiting some super-secret magic URL?
i think you’re looking for this comment by Bakkot.
Picking up on a previous discussion about sizes (mostly about clothes for fat women) and pricing. I hadn’t noticed the mention that shoes in large sizes were more likely to be absent rather than have higher prices, but I did think to check Auditions Shoes which sells shoes for women in a much wider range of sizes than most stores, and has consistent prices for all sizes.
They are a treasure to me– after having gone to a number of stores and not found *anything* that fit, it was reasonably easy for me to find shoes at Auditions. I take an 8W (probably an 8D), which isn’t all that unusual. I may never go into a shoe store again. They also tell you how high the heel is.
Do you know of anything like that for men’s shoes? I’m either a 9 triple-wide or 10 double-wide; 11W is fine for closed-toed shoes, but it looks ridiculous to sport an extra 1-1.5 inches of empty space at the tip of my sandals.
No, but a little googling turned this up.
Zappos seems allow for searching by many different widths.
I’m a bit confused by the widths though. I found somewhere that the widths go like this: 4A, 3A, 2A, A, B, C, D, E, 2E, 3E, 4E, etc
However, Zappos also has W and WW. Is that the same as E and 2E?
Hitchcock Wide Shoes for Men; exactly what it says on the label and the reason I haven’t seen the inside of a shoe store in about a decade.
I’m not 100% positive this isn’t culture war, but I think as long as the conversation stays on topic it shouldn’t be.
Do any non-US countries have the phenomenon where most people strenuously deny that they are rich or wealthy even beyond the point where it passes the straight face test? What about talking about how much you earn / have, is that taboo in your non-US country (or one with which you are familiar)?
Canada.
Largely yes to both, though I doubt that you’ll find this surprising, given our many similarities.
Reporting for Germany.
I have noticed that people have very weird perceptions of being rich or poor and wealth in general. In short: nobody thinks of themselves as rich and so they think of themselves as poor for all effects and purposes, even though knowing that they are not at the bottom.
I’ve talked to people that made 6.000 Euro a month (average is 3.600), had great cars and lived in pretty big apartments and were talking as if they were the poster example of the poor proletariat.
Most annoying to me however is that house owners never seem to count their house towards their property. So you have people owning 400k houses, fully paid, that say that they don’t own anything of worth. I’ve also encountered this for cars but less often.
I caught one of my coworkers who makes over $150k a year (roughly 3x the US median household income) in a rant about how she didn’t understand how our other co-workers could afford to have three kids, given how expensive raising a family is.
Usually I let stuff like that go but that time I did interrupt and said something to the effect of “You know there are millions of people raising three kids on one-fifth of your salary, right?”
This one is probably less common in the US. Very few people own houses “fully paid” unless they are very old and/or inherited the house. Given the 30-year mortgage combined with how interest amortizes such that you don’t pay down the principle until much later, I’d say the average homeowner probably owes more than they have paid.
What was her reply?
Stuttering embarrassment, I guess. Something like “oh yeah, well of course I know that’s true, and that’s even harder for me to imagine…”
First, framing: I live in Argentina, and my experience is with lower-middle to upper class people, mostly upper-middle, mostly under 30.
So, in my observation:
* In upper-middle and middle class (non-programmer) white collar professional/academic circles, people very much try to downplay their wealth, to the point where it has gained meme status.
* In traditional upper class circles wealth is more of a given, so it’s discussed more freely. Little flaunting, though, that’s unseemly.
* Outright talking about how much you earn and/or have is still pretty taboo. I consider myself more honest than average on the subject, and I’d never ask someone who’s not a friend how much they make, and even them never in public.
In the U.S., I think that both telling other people how much you make and asking other people how much they make are violations of local norms. I’ve been told than in Israel they are not.
I feel like this changed a lot, and I’m not really sure when.
My perception is that for most of human history, people were encouraged to exaggerate their wealth and power positively. If you were going to lie about your income, you would lie positively and claim to have more than you actually do.
But at some point the social dynamics shifted that the opposite is now true. People lie and exaggerate downwards.
I could advance some theories, but it would certainly take us into CW territory…
It is because authority in the past flowed from power and there were no checks on it, no concepts of impartial justice or democratic representation, to limit its abuse. Under those circumstances, everyone was incentivised to signal their power as heavily as they could. Liberalization put power under scrutiny, so that now it is something of a liability if revealed.
The Netherlands here.
Talking about salary is a bit of a taboo. It’s also not considered nice to call someone rich. That also means that there is little reason to deny it as one is rarely called rich (to one’s face).
BTW, one can also define denial of being wealthy as willingness to spend money vs excessive frugality. I have relatives who grew up in relative poverty and who are stuck in a very frugal spending pattern, despite having a decent amount of wealth. In fact, I myself have this to some extent.
PS. A job board company did a survey about whether people talk about their salary in some EU countries. The graph is in Dutch, but you can probably understand it if I tell you that:
– dark blue = don’t tell anyone
– light blue = only tell good friends
– orange = tell anyone, but colleagues
– red = tell anyone
Thanks that’s an interesting survey. Incidentally, most of the country names I could figure out but I had to look up Oostenrijk. I knew it had something to do with east but that wasn’t enough for me to guess.
Most of the replies so far seem to involve upper middle class people, and I don’t think that’s going to change. So possibly you need to specify what definition of “rich” you are using, and whether you are also interested in upper middle class people pretending they are not upper middle class, and upper middle class people correctly noting that they are not rich.
I didn’t really want to get into the object level debate, which is why I left it up to the reader what doesn’t pass the straight face test. It’s certainly true that there are some people whose personal definition of rich is so far out there that virtually no one qualifies and for such people the question probably doesn’t make much sense. That’s okay, they can just not answer. One of the things I’m trying to figure out is if the same kind of people exist outside the US or it is an American quirk.
This was triggered by a comment of bintchaos elsewhere about reading Unsong (sic), and it occurred to me that using UNSONG is a good example of what the Sad Puppies idea was originally about (I’m not going to talk about the Rabids, since I have no contact on that side).
UNSONG is a work that is very open to criticism of the kind Tor Books personnel indulged in, when it was rowing in on which of their authors were on the side of the angels in the whole Puppy saga.
I get to read a lot of “But representation is easy, so if you’re not doing it, you must have an ulterior motive!” stuff when discussing fiction of the kind I prefer to read, so you lucky people get to share the kind of critiques I commonly see (I’m particularly thinking of a Chinese-American blogger who first said “there’s no reason not to include Asian characters in your fiction”, then spent about three pages on proper Chinese naming, how they would know if you took the easy way out of copying a name from a Chinese text so as to be sure of getting it right, and repeated at length how they would jump up and down on your bones if you made any one of the myriad mistakes a Westerner could make in naming a character, you should go out and pay a Chinese person to check your character’s names for you if you were going to write a Chinese character – even in fanfiction – and if you didn’t this showed that (a) you didn’t care about getting it right (b) you wanted POC to work for free for your entitled white ass, but yeah it was easy to include Chinese characters with Chinese names and if you didn’t, it was all down to racism):
(a) The main romance in UNSONG is boring and heteronormative: cis het white straight people being cutesy. No inter-racial couples, no LGBT couples, no trans people. Conventional, safe, easy, and erasure of/denial of representation to those not fitting into the ‘normal’ socially-mandated bracket of romance and sexuality
(b) The ‘heroes’ are all white. POC are villains (Malia Ngo, Dylan Alvarez) or are stuffed into the Magical Negro trope: Uncle Vihaan is the houseboy and even the Comet King just mopes about ineffectually after his failure to overthrow Hell and it’s his white wife Robin who provides the needed motivation for the eventual success of his mission, which relies on others (such as the narrator’s girlfriend, Ana, who has been driving the second side of the plot) to succeed
(c) The trope of ’emotional woman who only wants love and to be validated by a man’ is in full flow – see Sarah
(d) Saturation of Judaeo-Christian Western values; the ‘God’ of the UNSONG universe is the monotheistic God of American Christianity (and to a lesser extent, Judaism); it cannot even be referenced as Abrahamic faiths since Islam is ignored. Instead we get Jewish traditions and a Jewish world-system, backed up by Christian supporting characters such as Father Ellis and the Universalist Unitarians. The Comet King and Vihaan’s Hindu heritage and beliefs get no mention or impact on events at all, and we are to presuppose that that faith system is false by the rules of this universe
(e) Everyone is able-bodied and neurodivergence, if mentioned at all, is in an appealing, convenient form as applies to the narrator (“oh I’m not ‘normal’, I have much too high an IQ to fit in with the mundanes and get on in the ordinary world”). Manic Pixie Dream Girl is narrowly averted with the girlfriend
(f) Speaking of the girlfriend, this relationship is problematic for more than the cis-normative, heteronormative elements. The narrator is the classic Nice Guy who, despite several protestations of disinterest by Ana and indeed clear statements that she is not interested in him as a boyfriend and won’t go on a date with him, still regards her as the object of his romantic intentions and as attainable if he only persists in ignoring her clear ‘no’ and wears her down to accept a romantic relationship with him on his terms
In sum: the lack of disabled, non-cis het, non-white, non-male as central character, non-Western centric characters and background to the universe is a shocking lack of representation and diversity, and fits in quite well with this reviewer’s summation of the whole Sad Puppies and the Hugos affair:
You might say that UNSONG is more concerned with the story and theme than in checking off “is there a bi-racial wheelchair-using neurodivergent trans woman main character in a same-gender relationship?” on the list, but that is bad if you want to be a writer of SFF in these brave new days of diversity and representation!
This is interesting, but kind of culture-warry for the x.5 thread.
Agreed. Please delete and repost in .75, this is squarely in culture wat territory.
I don’t think it fits in well at all, unless you think Unsong is not good as fiction. The article you quote from makes the same case that I’ve always identified with the anti-Puppy side: the objection to the Sad Puppies isn’t a lack of diversity, it’s that their books aren’t all that great, along with an unwillingness to give them reverse-affirmative-action just because they incorrectly think that there’s a plethora of other mediocre writers floating by on “SJW” cred.
It really all turns on subjective taste, which is probably why it’s intractable
I think the Sad Puppies claimed their kinds of books weren’t being given awards for ideological reasons–they failed to check the right ideological boxes, either within the work or in their outside statements. I don’t know whether or to what extent they were right, as I’ve not generally read most of the Hugo-nominated books or the next tier down of top books that could have been Hugo-nominated.
Also, literally an object owned by the male protagonist.
Has anyone ever made any sort of effort to compile an “SSC reading list”
I feel like every OT, someone makes a “what should I read” post, and a bunch of people give really interesting-looking recommendations and I keep meaning to write them all down, but I never do.
Is someone else doing this for me somewhere, or do I have to be less lazy and start doing it myself?
The general interest books on my to-read list that I think came from SSC recommendations: The Righteous Mind, Seeing Like A State, The Better Angels Of Our Nature, The Blank Slate, The Fate Of Africa, Thinking In Systems, The Selfish Gene, A Pattern Language: Towns, Buildings, Construction. In terms of fiction: Blindsight, various Neal Stephenson books, Chesterton, Too Like The Lightning, Worm.
I very strongly recommend Superpredictors and Coming Apart.
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/conventional-wisdom-may-be-contaminating-polls/
Argues that pollsters are downplaying their more surprising results.
There is no escape from Goodhart’s Law, which I phrase as “Any measurement which is used to guide policy will become corrupt”.
What do people think about Seven Surrenders (Too Like The Lightning sequel, Palmer)? ROT13.
V’z nobhg 60 cntrf gb tb naq… zru. Gur svefg obbx jnf fybj bcravat ohg V ernyyl tbg vagb vg. Guvf bar vf abg ernyyl qbvat vg sbe zr. Gur jbeyqohvyqvat vf terng, ohg gur jevgvat fglyr trgf ba zl areirf. Gur cybg vf arrqyrffyl pbzcyvpngrq, naq vg srryf yvxr punenpgre’f zbgvingvbaf xrrc fuvsgvat jvyqyl. Punenpgref frrz gb or haeryvnoyr aneengbef, ohg jvgubhg nal vaqvpngvba gung gurl ner. Gurer frrzf gb or n terng qrny bs “vasbezrq novyvgl” – W.R.Q.Q. Znfba vf fhccbfrq gb or boivbhfyl qvivar naq vafcvevat naq oynu oynu oynu jul rknpgyl? V trg n erny frafr gung guvf obbx ehaf vagb gur ceboyrz bs jevgvat punenpgref jub ner fhccbfrq gb or ulcretravhfrf. Gur cybg tvirf zr juvcynfu. Naq guvatf xrrc unccravat gung srry yvxr gur bccbfvgr bs Purxubi’f Tha – fghss gung vf fhccbfrqyl vzcbegnag whfg cbcf hc bhg bs abjurer (rt Zrevba Xenlr – jurer qvq gung pbzr sebz? Nz V whfg n qhzzl zvffvat fghss?)