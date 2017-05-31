Open Thread 76.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server, or the Cafe Chesscourt forum.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
-
Recent Posts
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, we just look at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping Slate Star Codex readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
Qualia builds software for the title and escrow industry, which we chose to maximize our comparative advantage and capitalize on information inefficiency. We're growing fast and are looking for full-stack engineers and quantitative operations hires. Email jobs@qualia.com for more information.
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
I made this:
https://www.readthesequences.com
It’s Rationality: AI to Zombies (a.k.a. “the Sequences”), in an easy-to-read and mobile-friendly web format.
What is the general opinion here regarding psychedelics? Are they capable of life-changing PTSD-curing results as claimed by MAPS and other organisations?
I can offer my personal experience with psychedelics and some [citation needed]-inferences based on some reading on the subject. I have no direct personal experience with PTSD or any mental disorder.
The most potent psychedelic I have experience with is taking acid, which i’ve done twice. It was an extremely powerful experience and one I don’t think my brain can handle going through again. I clearly felt that my brain had been altered even after the trip ended, and even now (about 5 years later) I attribute noticeable changes in my personality to the trip. I used to be very introverted and harbour a distaste for humanity which bordered on nihilistic. My personality changed – lower in neuroticism and higher in openness (measured subjectively).
The reading i’ve done around MDMA is that in controlled studies participants were one standard deviation higher in openness after taking the drug. I’ve done MDMA plenty of times also, and can vouch for these effects, although your mileage may vary.
As an engineer/scientist I took a very formal approach to experimental drug use and kept detailed logs of my real-time experiences. If you’re interested I can summarise these experiences for you, but if I understand anything about psychedelics is that the effects are highly dependent on your state of mind going into the trip, so again YMMV.
Regarding PTSD, I’ve heard from clinical psychologists that people with PTSD tend to need to develop a very sophisticated concept of “good and evil” in order to overcome their condition. Jordan Peterson has a lot to say on this subject, and his lectures are available on youtube. Perhaps psychedelics would pull different levers to clinical therapy, instead working by alleviating the anxiety component as a result of lowering neuroticism, which as I said earlier has been my experience.
[copied from the last thread]
Any estimates for what the equivalent page length for Unsong might be if it were a book? Just a rough estimate would do, based on word count or whatever. For that matter, even the word count would be helpful.
(I keep track of every book I read in a spreadsheet, and I can’t stand to leave a column blank)
(Also: holy crap Unsong was amazing. Congrats Scott!)
The book is about 240k words. I think you’d do fine to estimate 900 pages of paperback novel format.
Today is the 101st anniversary of the Battle of Jutland, and as such, I will be writing the first of what I expect to be several posts on it. (Series index)
Jutland: Strategic Background
The Battle of Jutland, the greatest clash of dreadnoughts in history, was fought on May 31st and June 1st, 1916. This was the titanic clash of the British and German fleets that both sides had been waiting for since the outbreak of war.
At the beginning of the war, both sides had known that the primary use of seapower would be to interdict the enemy’s trade. The British did this by declaring a blockade, and searching any ship that tried to enter the North Sea, while the Germans initially dispatched commerce raiders against the British. These were quickly hunted down, which lead to the switch to submarines.
The British blockade proved very effective, and the restrictions it imposed on the German economy were vital to the eventual Allied victory. However, it relied heavily on converted merchant ships to do the actual inspection, and they would have been easy prey for the Germans in the event that the British fleet was destroyed.
The primary German force was the High Seas Fleet, based in Wilhelmshaven, on the North Sea coast of Germany, to the west of Denmark. The British based their main body, the Grand Fleet, in the Orkney Islands north of Scotland, while their battlecruisers were based out of Rosyth, not far from Edinburgh, in southern Scotland. They were positioned there to make it easier to intercept any attempt by the Germans to repeat their earlier battlecruiser raids on the British coast. These raids were often covered by the entire High Seas Fleet, in an attempt to trap detachments of the British fleet, wearing it down until it could be defeated in battle. So far, the Germans had done fairly minimal damage to the British coast, and had been unable to bring the British fleet to action. The British had likewise been unable to do significant damage to the Germans, the biggest ship lost so far in the North Sea being the German semi-battlecruiser Blucher at the Battle of Dogger Bank. Everyone was getting tired of running aimlessly around the North Sea, and wanted action.
While the advantages for the Germans in the event of a British defeat are obvious, there would have been substantial advantages to the British in the event of a victory, too. There had long been advocates of a ‘Baltic Strategy’ in the RN, the idea of landing a force on the Baltic coast of Germany. However, it had been considered too risky with the German fleet still active, capable of either appearing behind them in the Skaggerak or transiting the Kiel Canal and coming from the side. That said, the main advocate of the Baltic Strategy was Jackie Fisher, who had many ideas, some very good (HMS Dreadnought) and some very bad (HMS Incomparable). A more likely result would have been the British running convoys through the Baltic to St. Petersburg, which would have greatly increased the British ability to supply Russia. The follow-on effects of that (and the potential for early British intervention in the Russian Revolutions) are massive, but outside the scope of this post.
Jutland: Forces and Commanders
The prime British battle force was the Grand Fleet, under the command of Admiral Sir John Rushworth Jellicoe. Jellicoe was one of the RN’s leading gunnery officers who had served, among other posts, as the second-in-command of HMS Victoria, a senior officer in the relief force raised during the Boxer Rebellion (during which time he was badly wounded), Director of Naval Ordnance (and one of Dreyer’s leading supporters in his battle with Pollen) and Third Sea Lord (the officer in charge of ship and equipment procurement). On the outbreak of War, Churchill appointed him to command of the Grand Fleet. Jellicoe was a cautious officer from a middle-class background.
The Grand Fleet itself had 28 dreadnought battleships at Jutland, out of the 32 assigned to it at that time. (3 of the remaining 4 were in dry dock, while the last, Royal Sovereign, had been in commission only 3 weeks.) There were 6 ships with 15 in guns, 1 with 14 in, 11 with 13.5 in and 10 with 12 in, a total broadside of approximately 400,000 lb.
The British Battlecruisers were a separate unit, under the command of Vice Admiral Sir David Richard Beatty. Beatty was a very different man from Jellicoe, flamboyant, ambitious and obsessed with his own legend. He had risen rapidly through the ranks, and distinguished himself in the Sudan, fighting in the Battle of Omdurman. He also took part in the suppression of the Boxer Rebellion, and was wounded, although not as severely as Jellicoe. His career afterwards was somewhat less distinguished, as he turned down a post as second-in-command of the Atlantic Fleet on the urging of his wife, which nearly forced him to retire. His career was saved by Churchill, who had met him in the Sudan, and who put him in charge of the battlecruisers.
Under normal circumstances, Beatty would have had 10 battlecruisers, but he went into action with only 6. One was in drydock following a collision, while three others had been detatched for gunnery training. To replace them, Beatty had been given the 5th Battle Squadron, composed of four Queen Elizabeth-class battleships, the most powerful ships afloat. They were capable of 24 kts, as opposed to 21 for most of the British battleships and 25-28 for the battlecruisers. (These 4 are also counted as part of the 28 that Jellicoe had, as they rejoined his fleet partway through the action.)
The main body of the High Seas Fleet was commanded by Vice Admiral Reinhard Scheer, a torpedo specialist known as ‘the man in the iron mask’ for his strict discipline. His career was less colorful than those of his British opponents, and he was the third wartime commander of the High Seas Fleet, after his predecessors, Friedrich von Ingenohl and Hugo von Paul had been replaced for being too cautious.
He had only 16 dreadnoughts, along with 6 pre-dreadnoughts brought along to bolster the fleet. This was all of the ships available to him, although they suffered in comparison to the British fleet, having a total broadside weight of approximately 200,000 lb, and no guns larger than 12 in.
Like the British, the Germans separated their battlecruisers, into a force called the I Scouting Group under Franz von Hipper. Hipper, another torpedo officer, was unusual in that he had avoided almost all formal military schooling and staff positions during this rise to Flag Rank. He had become friends with the Kaiser, which helped a lot. He was placed in command of the I Scouting Group in 1913.
The Scouting Group itself had only 5 ships, like their battleship brethern, somewhat underarmed relative to their opponents, but significantly better protected.
One of the reasons why I like coming here is because of all the conservative voices. I’m more of a classical liberal myself and in the hypercurated bubble that is built for/by each of us, I’m exposed entirely to left-leaning voices.
I have conservative friends and family members IRL, but it’s hard to engage them in a serious discussion without “winning” being a feature thereof. Some of them are genuinely (and endearingly) befuddled when they find I believe certain liberal things, despite being smart and conscientious (at least insofar as they think I am). It’s a serious barrier to learning more about genuine conservative thinking : either I am the opponent, or it is baffling how I could be on the opponent’s side.
I want to learn more about modern conservatism. To that end, I want to ask specific questions, and I’m hoping you will answer. If there’s an obvious follow-up question, or I need clarification, I will ask other questions. Otherwise, my default setting is shut up and listen. I will try this out several times in culture-war-permitted open threads.
I would ask two favors, because if this erupts into a massively multiplayer online mutual blowtorching, I will not learn anything and might get banhammered. Firstly, Red Tribers : I think it would be easiest to learn from conservative ideas allowed to stand on their own, without resorting to mere opposition to liberal ideas (though, obviously, if I ask what you don’t like about a certain liberal idea, that’s unavoidable). Second, Blue Tribers : I hope you will let any responses stand on their own, without any attempt to rebut them / pick a fight / sneer / etc. Even if you think something is flat wrong, please try to hold your peace in my subthread.
—
First two questions :
1. What would you like me to know? Plain and simple. I will ask this every time.
2. A consistent message from my conservative friends (and from conservative media) is that Obama’s presidency was a disaster for the country. Which of Obama’s policies, philosophies, doctrines, etc., do you think have been harmful and why?
Disclaimer: I grew up and was educated in a heavily liberal area (Massachusetts) so while I identify to the best of my ability as conservative (leaning libertarian), I’m not a prototypical conservative (and lack several of the stereotypical qualities, such as being deeply religious – I’m pretty comfortably ignostic/indifferent to religion.) That all said, I’m passionately in favor of your efforts to hear different viewpoints from your own, so will offer what I can for you to take or leave.
1. Willpower is weak and incentives are strong. A well-understood system that incentivizes “correct” behavior is always going to be more successful than a well-intentioned but poorly understood system (with inadvertent but inevitable bad incentives.) I’d much prefer a super simple {tax plan/regulatory code/etc} – even one with obvious disadvantages, or inequality! – than a complex one, because it means
A. We will actually be able to pinpoint the source of problems with it and talk effectively about them, rather than needing to debate extremely complex details of subtle third-order effects. (Yes, third-order effects still exist, but IMO become less important in the fact of very straightforward and large first-order effects.)
B. Learned people have a much lower threshold of understanding to engage with the law, and can therefore more easily note definitive mistakes.
C. Both A and B contribute to greater efficiency in updating existing laws.
In short, I’m for an active iteration approach, rather than a just-keep-stacking-until-we’ve-plugged-all-the-holes approach.
2. Like I said, not a prototypical conservative – while I disagreed with some of Obama’s policies, I thought he was obviously a well intentioned, reasonably pragmatic and intelligent person with intent to help the country as much as he could. I largely disagree with his approach to problems more so than their existence – global warming clearly exists and should be worried about, but I disagree with his attitude that assumes a bunch of contentious points, such as
A. It’s possible for humans to mitigate global warming at this stage to a level of effect that matters
B. The costs of global warming (appropriately discounted to the present) are sufficiently high that it truly is in my (and my countrymen’s) best interests to invest significantly in preventing it.
C. The correct solution to global warming has nothing to do with recognizing we fucked up and getting off the planet. (This is probably more of a nutjob-geek attitude than a conservative one, but what the hell.)
I could comment on other disagreements but they start to rapidly turn into something like “Obama/liberals argue this, which I think is nonsense”…I don’t mean those comments in an offensive way, but per your guidelines will refrain. Feel free to ask about specific values/policies/etc though and I’d be happy to respond!
Libertarian here, not conservative, but we often get lumped into the same bucket.
On #2, the most harmful of Obama’s polices has been the one where all of his allegedly good polices were paid for with trillion-dollar budget deficits, resulting in a twenty trillion dollar national debt. And this isn’t a generic complaint against liberals and/or Democrats; Bill Clinton gets full marks for being the only US president in the past forty-plus years to have even briefly balanced the budget. Well, OK, half marks – congress had something to do with that, as did a generally favorable economy. Barack Obama, by comparison, borrowed more money than every other US president in history combined.
Anybody saying that this isn’t “real” debt because “we owe it to ourselves” or because it is denominated in US dollars and we can print as many of those as we like or any other such thing, is a con artist or the willing victim of a con artist. That is real debt. And it is owed to real people, who expect to be paid in money they can use to e.g. buy retirement homes in Florida at approximately the current market price. Any clever scheme we come up with for not paying them what we owe them, will have catastrophic effects.
We have, as a nation, been living far beyond our means by paying – not for “investments” but for day-to-day expenses – on the national credit card. That card has, for the moment, an extremely low APR, but the rate is subject to change without our consent and the credit limit is undefined. Come the day when we hit that limit, the very best we can hope for are sudden austerity programs on par with what the EU has been trying to impose on Greece. More plausibly, the US government will insist that the laws of economics can be told to go away, and learn Venezuela-style that they cannot.
So tell me all about the great things Obama has done, about how his stimulus plan brought us recovery from the crash of 2008 and how the ACA brought health insurance to twenty million Americans and whatnot. These are all good things. They’ve made life unambiguously better for many people. They are all going away. They are probably going away in your lifetime. What replaces them, will be a nightmare far worse than what we had before Obama, and it will hit hardest the very people Obama imagined he was helping.
Closely related, would be the Obama doctrine of “You Didn’t Build That!”, the attitude that all good things stem from the direct action of the Community as channeled through the State. First, because it directly justifies the State’s trillions of dollars in deficit spending. Second, because it creates a culture of dependency that makes it all but impossible to steer away from that catastrophe and will make it much harder to recover. And third, because even in the interval when the State’s credit rating will still pay for such things, the State can only ever deliver them in evenly-spaced rectangular grids. That never ends well. For those of us who are round pegs being forced into square grids, it doesn’t even start well.
1) Government officials are just as likely to act in their own self-interest as business people are, but while Adam Smith’s Invisible Hand of the marketplace usually pushes business people to act in ways that benefit society, no such force acts on politicians. Most voters know so little about what is actually going on that Democracy is not much of a force pushing politicians to act in the common good, consequently it’s generally better to have decisions made in the marketplace than the political arena.
2) He greatly increased the real national debt by increasing government health care obligations. Unless technology saves us, the United States government is not going to be able to keep its entitlement promises and will have to cut back on welfare and transfers to senior citizens.
2) Obama looked at Western Europe’s experience with low skilled Islamic immigration and decided it was an experience that the United States should replicate.
Really more of a grey-triber but consistently vote Republican, so:
1. Confirmation bias in the media/academia is greater than commonly acknowledged. It’s less that what the media says isn’t true than that it picks to report stories that confirm the preferred narrative.
And to agree with the incentives point – “If men were angels, men would not need government.” – Federalist Papers. A lot of liberal economic policies seem to not think through second order effects.
I tend to agree with most liberal social policies but I think open immigration is naive. Immigrants carry their culture with them. Some of those cultures don’t mesh well with the 21st Century.
2. I don’t think Obama’s presidency was a “disaster” for the country in the slightest. But neither did he accomplish much. He had the (once in 3 generations) chance to truly rein in the financial sector, and instead bailed them out. The idea that it was either bailing them our or a second Great Depression is a false binary. The government could have easily bailed out the customers/counterparties of the government and not bailed out the stock/bondholders.
He wasted that opportunity on Obamacare, which wasn’t a pressing issue for the country. This policy, which did accomplish some nice goals such as eliminating lifetime reimbursement caps, ended up creating unsustainable exchanges.
And he needlessly got us involved with the Arab Spring. His administration got caught up in the excitement about replacing military dictatorships with Arab democracies and failed to calculate that “the people” would vote in theocrats not secular liberals. Thankfully, the Spring has died down.
None of these are disasters for the country, and I don’t think he was a bad president. I’m very pleased he winded down our involvement in Iraq and increased CAFE standards. I believe he is given many more accolades than he deserves because he was the first black president and the media likes that story and the role they played in getting him elected.
Many conservatives hold opinions based on their life experiences, and I’m not referring to things like “parents took me to church where I learned that homosexuality is an abomination,” I mean things more like “I’ve personally observed people trade their food stamps for 25 cents on the dollar so that they could buy meth” or things like that.
The biggest failing of progressives is their view on human nature. They think that everyone will be just like them if given good opportunities. No, jihadis aren’t just budding leftists waiting for a better economy. And yes, there are plenty of people who are poor because they make terrible life decisions. If you give people an incentive to be a scumbag, at least some will take it. And the welfare state, despite being a good poverty fighter, does just that.
Matt, I think you’re making an important point, but that particular example might not be the best possible choice, because it isn’t obvious how the observation leads to a meaningful opinion. (At least, my immediate reaction was, “… and?”)
…and therefore, welfare programs should be reduced/abolished, taxes should be reduced and made less progressive, whatever
I think you can reduce a LOT of political debates to a basic assumption by one side that people who are poor are poor due to bad luck and circumstances beyond their control, and assumptions by the other side that people who are poor are poor because they’ve made bad decisions and deserve their fate.
Huh. Does anyone really take either version seriously? Surely the only reasonable assumption is that some people are poor for the one reason, some for the other, and some (probably most) due to a combination of both?
im hereditarian left and i got a lot of insight from reading Arlie Hochscild’s book.
https://www.amazon.com/Strangers-Thhttps://infoproc.blogspot.de/2017/05/nytimes-in-enormous-success-scientists.htmleir-Own-Land-Mourning/dp/1620972255
I asked a conservative friend once what conservatives wanted from liberals…
he said (direct quote) “to respect us even when we are wrong.”
If i can piggy-back on your excellent questions and civil manner– and ask a question to conservatives here– do conservative elites hold a lot of different opinions from the conservative base?
fwiw
And also to not automatically assume we are wrong on everything.
oh pardon– the context was in a discussion of climate science.
the quote was about conservatives being wrong on scientific fact.
In the book i recommended, the author, Ms Hochscild goes to live in Lousiana for 5 years, in attempt to scale the “empathy wall”.
Here is a review–
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/09/25/books/review/strangers-in-their-own-land-arlie-russell-hochschild.html?_r=0
The base is much more religious and much less believing in the benefits of international trade and immigration and, of course, the elites hate Trump while the base think he is positively Covfeve.
I’m interested in sounding out the opinions of the SSC community on something. I’ve read a lot by folks like Mr. Money Mustache, Early Retirement Extreme, or the folks who wrote Your Money or Your Life. These writers advocate a particular approach to money (mostly applicable to people who make double the poverty line in income or more), which is more or less reducible to:
(1) Cut your spending to the bone (homecooked cheap food, roommates, whatever).
(2) Save fifty percent or more or your income.
(3) Do this for a decade or two, investing the money in fairly conventional ways, until you have the money to not need to work any more.
Is this reasonable (for people who can do it)? Are there any major downsides I might not be thinking of?
I have a few issues with it:
First and foremost it optimizes over a certain subset of the preference space. That subset doesn’t cover the preferences of all human beings (or all Americans) and doesn’t even seem to cover most. In and of itself that’s fine, but they ought to be more explicit about their preference assumptions and the fact that it isn’t for anyone. Instead some advocates seem to tie in an implicit normative assumption that people’s preferences ought to lie in that subset and if they don’t, well you are just wrong.
This can be especially problematic in a couple that has one partner that has the relevant preferences and one that doesn’t, and the one that does tries to pressure the one that doesn’t into going along. If the movement were more open about the arbitrariness of the relevant preferences than perhaps these conflicts would be less fraught.
Second, the investment return assumptions seem to be pretty aggressive and take as a given that the next 100 years will look more or less like the last hundred years.
Third, and relatedly, the “fairly conventional ways” are I agree fairly conventional and common, but are nonetheless theoretically unsound. Not the biggest deal in the world but worth noting in light of the fact that you may well be dogpilled if you go against the conventional wisdom which is often treated as dogma in spite of the aforementioned unsoundness.
I’m a bit over a decade into a “light” version of this: my savings have been more like 30-40% of take-home income than the 50-75% MMM advocates, and my income has been high enough (programmer, working for Microsoft or Google for most of my post-college career) that this hasn’t required much more than garden-variety frugality. I could retire comfortably tomorrow if I were willing to maintain my current standard of living, move to a low-cost-of-living part of the country, and if I didn’t have a kid on the way. Instead, I plan on working another decade or so for the sake of providing what MMM would call a “fancy-pants” lifestyle for myself and my family, keeping a substantial margin to cover child-rearing expenses, and retaining access to the amenities of higher-COL parts of the country (I currently live in the Bay Area, and the current front-runners for a retirement destination are Las Vegas suburbs or a few possibilities in relatively rural areas of coastal California).
It helps quite a bit that I have relatively modest tastes in travel and entertainment, that I’m a good home cook, and I’m fairly handy around the house. If you like going clubbing every week, or you’re used to taking big vacations regularly, or if you’re dependent on carry-out for decent meals, or you barely know which end of a screwdriver to hold and you aren’t comfortable learning, then cutting spending even to the degree I’ve done (which, as I mentioned, is a fair amount short of what MMM practices and advocates) is going to be quite a bit harder. Likewise, it’s a lot easier to live on half of a programmer’s salary than it is to live on half the salary of most other jobs. There was no hard adjustment for me, since I got used to living on a tight budget in college and didn’t go overboard on ramping up my lifestyle once I was finished college and working full time, but I imagine it would be quite a bit harder to cut half the cost of an existing lifestyle that you’re already used to.
That being said, MMM is right about how liberating it is to be living well below your means with a big chunk of change in accessible investments. There are several times when savings to fall back on and having a big reserve in my budget have turned situations that would have been a major crisis for most people into mere annoyances for me: my car unexpectedly needing a new transmission, my house unexpectedly needing a new roof, etc. It’s also been comforting to know when going through stressful times at work that if I really could just chuck it all and live off saving for years at my current standard of living, or indefinitely if I cut back an achievable amount.
+1 to “Early Retirement Lets-Not-Go-Crazy”.
It’s like with a diet: the important part is making a sustainable lifestyle change that you can be happy at. The various tips for being less wasteful and/or more frugal can help, but I find it really does boil down to finding a comfortable “lipostatic” balance.
The tricky part comes in knowing how much is safe to actually retire off of, as Brad alluded to.
The obvious failure mode is that you may die before you reach retirement age, so you would have spent your life sacrificing in pursuit of a future that never materializes. Or, comparably, some sort of disaster may befall the world such that you cannot happily retire (your money is invested in stocks and bonds, market crashes and never recovers, etc.)
The less extreme version of this is the general idea that you’re more capable of enjoying yourself and having a good time when you’re younger rather than older.
Like, the entire premise of the time value of money is that money is worth more today than it is in some hypothetical future. But that works both ways. It doesn’t just apply to the bank, it applies to you as well.
I would love to save 50 percent of my income, and if I was single and childless I easily could. Heck, I could live comfortably off 25 percent of my income if it was just me.
But in real life I have kids and a wife who stays home to raise them. It’s worth it, too: I’m never lonely, and I will have descendants which is a pretty awesome feeling.
Beyond the stuff already mentioned here, I think that there’s a certain unfairness in saying “everyone can do this.” Not everyone can fix their own deck or whatever to save a few bucks, and so on. MMM has had some advantages in life that most people don’t get, and so his whole “I use the sheer power of my indomitable will to save money” shtick can come off a little tone-deaf.
That said, I’m glad I stumbled across his site. Put me down as one of the people who cuts costs sensibly so they can save well above the average – I save something like 1/4-1/3 of my post-tax income, perhaps a bit more, and after a few years of work have enough money socked away to live for an equivalent amount of time without working, if I desired.
In one of the past open threads came up the topic of ad algorithms and a few people have reported that they felt the algorithms have been ineffective for them (example given was that it showed the same product over and over again).
I have had a similar experience with Youtubes related/recommended video algorithm and with Steams recommended games. Ever since “related videos” changed into “recommended videos” I have found considerable less interesting videos to the point of Youtube probably losing out on clicks by me.
Long story short: Do we have some actual studies and analyzes that prove that all this automated customization is effective?
Anti-inductive poetry lamentation in comic form
Boy, is that ever a can of worms. Good comic, tho.
Is it true that there have been no terrorist attacks in Poland since 2001? Any theories?
(Note that in this context “terrorist attack” is being defined quite broadly, even over here in New Zealand we’ve got one entry for the time period in question, and quite a number for the previous decade.)
Quick, get your orange petunias before they are destroyed.
If you create a rule saying that people can profit from a crime when the crime, judged in hindsight, didn’t harm anyone, you incentivize the commission of crimes. Lots of people don’t know how to properly assess risk, and even the ones who do may have reasons to take the risks (imagine that you need $x or you go bankrupt, and having 1/2 X doesn’t leave you 1/2 bankrupt. You may take great risks to get $X.)
Also, judging the outcome as harmless, even in hindsight, is prone to corruption or at least bias, since it’s hard to objectively judge things like “has an 0.1% chance of disturbing the ecosystem” or “causes an allergic reaction in 0.1% of the population”.
So yes, the GE plants should be destroyed, for the same reason that if you hold someone hostage, causing him to miss an airplane flight which happens to crash, you’re still punished, even though he’s better off from being held hostage.
Since no one knows who actually committed the crime 20 years ago, you are punishing people for not performing genetic tests on plants they receive. Maybe that is something you want to punish, so that we can keep track of GMOs. But if so, why not punish it systematically, rather than in these few cases that turned out to be GMO? Why not destroy all plants on earth?
I know that this community on the whole isn’t an overwhelmingly athletic one, but looking at the sort of general interests around I’ve been wondering if there are any HEMA practitioners around? If there are, what periods and systems do you use/are you interested in?