Hungarian Education III: Mastering The Core Teachings Of The Budapestians

Someone summed up my previous post as “Hungarian education isn’t magic”. I would amend that to read “Hungarian education isn’t systemically magic”. As far as I know, there’s only one Hungarian educator with magic powers, and (like all good wizards) his secrets are maddeningly hard to find.
Laszlo Polgar studied intelligence in university, and decided he had discovered the basic principles behind raising any child to be a genius. He wrote a book called Bring Up Genius and recruited an interested woman to marry him so they could test his philosophy by raising children together. He said a bunch of stuff on how ‘natural talent’ was meaningless and so any child could become a prodigy with the right upbringing.
This is normally the point where I’d start making fun of him. Except that when he trained his three daughters in chess, they became the 1st, 2nd, and 6th best female chess players in the world, gaining honors like “youngest grandmaster ever” and “greatest female chess player of all time”. Also they spoke seven languages, including Esperanto.
Their immense success suggests that education can have a major effect even on such traditional genius-requiring domains as chess ability. How can we reconcile that with the rest of our picture of the world, and how obsessed should we be with getting a copy of Laszlo Polgar’s book?
Let’s get this out of the way first: the Polgar sisters were probably genetically really smart. The whole family was Hungarian Jews, a group with a great track record. Their mother and father were both well-educated teachers interested in stuff like developmental psychology. They had every possible biological advantage and I’m sure that helped.
J Levitt proposes an equation to estimate a chess player’s IQ from their chess score. It suggests that chess grandmasters probably have IQs above 160. Plugging the Polgar sisters’ chess scores into his equation, I get IQs in the range of 150, 160, and 170 for the three sisters.
This is biologically impossible. Even if both Polgar parents were 170-IQ themselves, regression to the mean predicts that their children would have IQs around 140 to 150. It’s mathematically possible for there to be an IQ that predicts you would have three children of 150, 160, and 170, but I doubt any living people have it, and even if they did there’s no way they would marry somebody else equally gifted.
[EDIT: Thanks to a few people who pointed out some problems with my math here (1, 2, 3). I still think that having three supergenius-IQ kids when you and your spouse show no signs of being a supergenius yourself (Laszlo Polgar’s daughters could beat him at chess by the time they were 8) is pretty unlikely, but I admit not impossible. I still think arguing about this is unnecessary thanks to the points below.]
On the other hand, I’m not sure Levitt’s right. Chess champion Gary Kasparov actually sat and took an IQ test for the magazine Der Spiegel, and his IQ was 135. That’s not bad – it’s top 1% of the population – but it’s not amazing either.
This is what we should expect given the correlation of about r = 0.24 between IQ and chess ability (see also this analysis, although I disagree with the details). And the contrary claims – like the one that Bobby Fischer’s IQ was in the 180s – are less well-sourced (although Fischer was the son of a Hungarian-Jewish mathematician, so who knows?).
If it were possible to be a chess world champion with an IQ of 135, then maybe it’s possible to be a “mere” grandmaster with IQs in the high 120s and low 130s. And it’s just barely plausible that some sufficiently smart people might have three kids who all have IQs in the high 120s and low 130s.
But this just passes the buck on the mystery. 2% of people have IQs in the high 120s or low 130s, but 2% of people aren’t the top-ranked female chess player in the world. The Polgar sisters’ IQs might have been a permissive factor in allowing them to excel, but it didn’t necessitate it. So what’s going on there?
“Practice” seems like an obvious part of the picture. Malcolm Gladwell uses the Polgars as poster children for his famous ‘10,000 hours of practice makes you an expert at anything’ rule. The Polgars had 50,000 hours of chess practice each by the time they were adults, presumably enough to make them quintuple-experts.
Robert Howard has a paper Does High-Level Performance Depend On Practice Alone? Debunking The Polgar Sisters Case in which he argues against the strong version of Gladwell’s thesis. He points out that there are many chess masters who have practiced much less than the Polgar sisters but are better than they are. He also points out that even though the sisters themselves have all practiced similar amounts, youngest sister Judit is clearly better than the other two in a way that practice alone cannot explain.
I don’t know if the case he’s arguing against – that practice is literally everything and it’s impossible for anything else to factor in – is a straw man or not. But it seems more important to consider a less silly argument – that practice is one of many factors, and that enough of it can make up for a lack of the others. This seems potentially true. This study showing that amount of practice only explains 12% of the variance in skill level at various tasks, and is often summarized as “practice doesn’t matter much”. But it finds practice matters more (25% of the variance) in unchanging games with clear fixed rules, and uses chess as an example.
So suppose that the Polgar sisters are genetically smart, but maybe not as high up there as some other chess masters. We would expect them to need much more practice to achieve a level of proficiency similar to those chess masters, and indeed that seems like what happens.
(all of this is confounded by them being women and almost all the other equally-good chess masters being men. It’s unclear if the Polgars deserve extra points for overcoming whatever factor usually keeps women out of the highest levels of chess.)
But I’m actually still not sure this suffices as an explanation. According to Wikipedia:
Polgár began teaching his eldest daughter, Susan, to play chess when she was four years old. Six months later, Susan toddled into Budapest’s smoke-filled chess club,” which was crowded with elderly men, and proceeded to beat the veteran players.
The study linked above suggests that Susan practiced 48 hours a week. During those six months, she would have accumulated about 1200 hours of practice. Suppose the elderly Budapest chess players practiced only one hour a week, but had been doing so for the last twenty-five years. They would have more practice than Susan – plus the advantage of having older, more developed brains. So why did she beat them so easily?
Maybe there’s a time-decay factor for practice? That is, maybe Susan had been practicing intensively, so she got a lot of chances to link it all together as she was learning, and also it was fresh in her mind when she went to the club to go play? I’m not sure. If some of those veterans had been playing more than one hour a week (and surely the sort of people who frequent Budapest chess clubs do) then her advantage seems too implausible to be due to freshness-of-material alone.
That leaves two possibilities.
First, Susan could have benefitted from some form of malleability. A lot of people claim there’s a “developmental window” during which children have a unique ability to learn language. If cats see only vertical stripes for the first few weeks of their lives, they never learn to see in horizontal. Maybe if you teach your kid high-level chess at age 4, they’ll be able to recruit systems that adults could never manage, or reorganize the fundamental structure of their brain to conform to chess better, or something like that.
Second, Polgar might actually have some really good educational methods besides just “start early and have a lot of practice”. I assume this is true, but I’m having a lot of trouble finding them. Shockingly, Polgar’s book Bring Up Genius is out of print and totally unavailable anywhere – I guess the book-reading community heard that someone wrote down a way to reliably turn any child into a genius which had a great real-world track record of success, and collectively decided “Nah, better read Fifty Shades Of Grey instead”. I’m not sure at what point I should start positing a conspiracy of suppression, or whether that would be better or worse than the alternative.
The book seems to possibly be available in Hungarian under the title Nevelj zsenit!, but I can’t tell for sure and a lot of the Hungarian sites suggest it’s out of print even in that language. There may have been a recent republication in Esperanto called Eduku geniulon!, but I can’t find that one either. If anybody knows where to find this book and wants to send it to me, I will figure out some way to translate it and review it. I’d also be willing to pay for costs and even pay extra for your time if it helps. Come on, Esperanto-speakers! This is the only chance you’ll ever have to be useful!
One thing I know without reading the book: Polgar says that his method should work to create geniuses in any field, not just chess. He said he chose chess kind of on the whim of his eldest daughter. From Wikipedia:
Polgár and his wife considered various possible subjects in which to drill their children, “including mathematics and foreign languages,” but they settled on chess. “We could do the same thing with any subject, if you start early, spend lots of time and give great love to that one subject,” Klara later explained. “But we chose chess. Chess is very objective and easy to measure.” Susan described chess as having been her own choice: “Yes, he could have put us in any field, but it was I who chose chess as a four-year-old…. I liked the chessmen; they were toys for me.”
It’s disappointing that he decided to stick with chess for his other two daughters. The study linked above suggests that chess is unusually amenable to practice. What would have happened if he’d tried to train his kids in art? In mathematics? In entrepreneurship? I’m not sure, and I’m really tempted to have some kids and find out.
(be right back, going to change my OKCupid profile to include “must be interested in n=1 developmental-psych experiments, have access to a rare book library, and speak either Hungarian or Esperanto”)
I mentioned this plan to a friend, who protested that this was cruel and tantamount to child abuse. After all, how can you force someone to spend their entire childhood indoors, studying mind-numbing chess problems day in and day out, instead of enjoying themselves like normal kids?
First of all, this isn’t how the Polgar children (or adults) describe their experiment. From The Guardian:
Starting with his eldest daughter, Susan, Polgár was careful to treat it as a playful activity, turning it into a fantasy of dramatic wins and losses. Whereas Earl and Kultida Woods had coerced perfection from Tiger, the Polgárs encouraged enjoyment, By the time Susan had turned five, she was excited by playing and spent hundreds of hours practising. She was entered into a local competition and treated it as fun, winning 10-0, causing a sensation.
Meanwhile, her younger sisters were intrigued and László allowed them to feel the pieces, seeing them as toys, with no formal tuition until they were five. Interviewed recently, all three girls described playing the game as something that they loved doing – it never felt like a chore. Instead of messing about playing Monopoly, netball or going to the local swimming pool, chess was just what the Polgár family enjoyed…Polgár understood that coercion was less valuable than small children’s need to enjoy fantasy play. Consequently, his daughters all seem to have grown into satiable, well-balanced people rather than success addicts.
But more important – I responded that the Polgars claim to have spent about 48 hours a week practicing chess. I spent seven hours a day in school, so if my teachers assigned two hours of homework a night then we spent about the same amount of time getting educated. Except what the Polgars got out of it was world-champion-level mastery of their favorite subject in the world, nationwide fame, and (by their own accounts) loving every second of it, and what I got was staring out a window all day as my teacher declared that we were going to make a collage about the meaning of Respect.
The Polgar sisters talk about how they loved their education, had a great childhood, thought their parents were always patient with them and never strict and harsh, and don’t regret anything. How many kids who went to public school can say the same?
An article about Laszlo Polgar mentions that he had to fight the Hungarian authorities to be allowed to home school his children. Imagine being so certain of your own home-schooling techniques that you’re afraid taking your kids to the Fasori Gymnasium is going to stunt their intellectual growth. And imagine being right. And imagine my friend thinking that normal American public school might be better than that. It sort of boggles the imagination.
And I guess I shouldn’t be too harsh, because the public school system tries to do the best it can with an impossible set of constraints. But I’m still suspicious. Who else has the motivation to hide that book?
[EDIT: I have an Esperanto copy now thanks to a helpful reader; just trying to figure out what to do with it.]
I think that the story of Laszlo Polgar and his daughters seems like an extreme case of survivorship bias. We don’t know what sample size we started out with. For every Laszlo Polgar who succeeded in creating geniuses, there may be 100 or 10,000 who did exactly the same thing and failed, for no reason other than the fact that the “Polgar Method” works 1/10,001 times. There probably aren’t wikipedia pages for all of the kids who played 48 hours a week of chess from age 4 onward but maxed out at a 1900 rating, became CPAs, and lived quiet lives in Evanston, Illinois.
I don’t know how many people write books about their ability to bring up genius children and court their future wives on the basis of “let’s raise genius children together using my method”. I doubt there are ten thousand of them.
But I think the stronger counterargument is that he had three kids and his record was 3/3. The most certain way to eliminate survivorship bias is to repeat the experiment. He did. Twice. I’m willing to believe this one.
N=3 would be a persuasive counterargument if they were truly “independent experiments” – say, if he had adopted 3 kids from different countries and turned them all into geniuses. Doing it on 3 siblings is much less impressive – they may be genetically predisposed to chess ability.
Thinking on this more – there are many stereotypical examples of “successful prodigies raised by ultra-intense parents”: Mozart, the Williams sisters, Terrence Tao, the Polgar sisters, etc. Each example that comes to my mind was the biological child of the parents who pushed them. Are there any examples of adoptees being raised to genius/prodigy-level performance? Otherwise, maybe an alternate explanation would be that “having a strong work ethic and intense desire to succeed is genetic.”
See Part II – due to regression of the mean, it’s near-impossible that anyone would have three kids capable of succeeding at chess due to biological intelligence alone (although of course high biological intelligence was a necessary permissive factor). That a person obsessed with educating people into geniuses should strike this one-in-a-million chance beggars the imagination.
I’m not saying these people don’t probably have top 1% IQs. I’m saying that 70 million people worldwide have top 1% IQs, so something else must be going on here.
FWIW my kids go to a school with a minimum 130 IQ. Both my kids are there, and there are several families with all three kids there, and at least one with 4.
Also many families with one kid there and siblings elsewhere.
Obviously there’s some series selection bias going on here, but I don’t think it’s necessarily that rare to have multiple high IQ kids in the same family. My guess is whatever stats you’re using to suggest that it’s that hard are buggy.
I agree with dmorr. I went to one of those schools, and from memory it was about 50/50 in terms of siblings getting in.
Edit:
Thinking this over more, there were sort of two types of families. There were some who had one kid in the program, and the rest of the kids were smart, but not particularly exceptional. Then there were families where all of the kids were very smart and hung around with those in the program, even if not all of them quite made the cutoff. (Mine was one of the later. My brother and I made it in, my sister barely failed.)
1) “Regression to the mean” is an argument as to why it’s unlikely, not as to why it’s impossible. Eventually, someone wins the lottery.
2) I’m not saying they succeeded in chess due to biological intelligence alone. I’m saying they aren’t “independent experiments.” They may have had many similarities – adherence to authority, high testosterone levels, long attention span, who knows what – that explained why the same teaching regime worked 3 times in a row.
Like dmorr said, I think your regression-to-the-mean algorithm is buggy. Both of my parents are somewhere in top 1%; all of their kids are also somewhere in top 1%. There are over a dozen grandkids; i have a few of them and although I’ve only formally tested one all of mine are obviously top 1% across the board and at least half of that generation is top 1% if not more. (My mom’s ancestry is a mix of central and eastern european jews, FWIW.)
Maybe those statistics only hold for top 0.01?
One minor point here: regression to the mean is not independent across children.
Think about it this way: a person’s IQ is the combination of “true genetic potential” plus “noise”. True genetic potential (mostly additive +IQ genes) doesn’t regress to the mean, it just gets passed on to your kids. Noise regresses.
If someone has above-average IQ, then on average they have a good noise score, and their IQ is above their genetic potential. But this isn’t true for all high IQ people. Thus if a person has a high-IQ kid, you should raise your estimate of their true genetic potential, making it more likely that future kids will also be high-IQ.
This is why looking at IQ of relatives can be informative.
The Williams Sisters in tennis were part of a nature/nurture experiment. Before they were born, their dad was was watching white women play tennis on television and told their mom that the two of them could have daughters that could beat the women they were watching.
@Steve Sailor
I don’t think it’s a coincidence that both cases involve women succeeding in a male-dominated activity. Since overall fewer women participate in chess/sports due to relative lack of interest, it’s more likely that such an experiment will succeed. (Lots of boys come to obsess on chess all on their own, so raising your son to be a chess-obsessed doesn’t guarantee him a spot at the top!)
Pretty ballsy to react to someone who called their shot and then backed it up by saying that their experience is just survivorship bias.
Like, are there any records of these other people trying this and failing? If you don’t need those for your disproof then it would work on anything. (Sure, everybody who I’ve seen called a cab has succeeded, but the process may just be X / much bigger X likely to succeed. There may by billions who have failed and left no mark!)
Amusing example: 2 days ago I was cleaning up some predictions on PredictionBook.com. One of them was about a guy who declared he would do 10,000 hours of practice and join the PGA Tour as prophesied by Gladwell-Ericsson. I had forgotten all about him. I looked him up and… yeah. He totally failed. Never even got close. Gave up a few years ago.
On a side note, that Polar book really is hard to find. I am doubtful that it was ever published in English: I can’t find any indications on the used book sites that they’ve sold it, the first few media mentions of it do not quote from it or indicate the English-speaking author has ever read it, the only entry in Worldcat gives its location as the Netherlands, there are multiple threads of everyone failing to find it and no one mentioning possessing it, one person says its ISBN was ‘recycled’ (there is no ISBN in the Worldcat entry), and the title in Worldcat and quoted elsewhere is super suspicious: “You may bring op a genius, bring up a happy person!” It’s not just blatantly ungrammatical, it even misspells ‘up’. Maybe it was vanity-published in Hungarian and then a cataloguer mistranslated the title for indexing. I suppose you could get a Serbian, Hungarian, or Esperanto copy and teach yourself the language if you really want to read it…
(Speaking of rare psychology books – on a more positive note, I did manage to get my hands on Rosenthal’s Experimenter Effects in Behavioral Research and scan it: https://www.dropbox.com/s/nvoounyzv2412gf/1975-rosenthal-experimenterexpectancyeffects-ch3.pdf https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B6xS2SGLSIsPdVJDZmFZTXprbms/view?usp=sharing Unfortunately, almost everything in it is wrong, but still interesting.)
I’ve searched my university’s copyright library and it’s not there, so it presumably wasn’t published in the UK.
Hi fellow Oxonian! I did the same and was also disappointed.
(Am I right?)
No. *Insert rivalrous banter here*
Welp then, I blew my 20% chance. Cheers!
“One of them was about a guy who declared he would do 10,000 hours of practice and join the PGA Tour as prophesied by Gladwell-Ericsson. … He totally failed.”
On the other hand, he got down to about a 4 handicap which might be at the 95th or 97th percentile (I’m just guessing) of all golfers. He became a much better golfer than I’ve ever been.
My guess is that to make the pro golf tour you need about 10,000 hours of practice before, say, your early twenties. Back in the 1980s, there were two fine tour pros, Calvin Peete and Larry Nelson, who hadn’t started golf at all until their early 20s. But I haven’t heard of any since then. It seems harder now to start as an adult and make the pro tour because of increased competition.
Note that there are a lot of superstar team sport athletes who are golf nuts (such as Michael Jordan) who would love to play on the Senior Tour for 50+ golfers. But former 49er QB John Brodie is only ex-jock to win even a single Senior Tour tournament. (We’ll see how retired Dallas QB Tony Romo does in his golf ambitions.)
So, I think 10,000 hours of practice in golf (especially at an early age) is close to a necessary condition, but it is not a sufficient condition.
Koreans have come to dominate the Ladies Professional Golf Association but not the Professional Golf Association in this century. That’s probably because intensive nurture goes further in women’s golf because fewer girls than boys are naturally motivated to become fanatical golfers. So a culture like contemporary South Korea that fanatically nurtures young golfers has a bigger impact on women’s golf than men’s golf.
As to your point about Worldcat, it may be that Polgar wrote two books, at least based on what I can peace together from this Reddit thread from 5 years ago: https://www.reddit.com/r/todayilearned/comments/sq0dg/til_a_hungarian_psychologist_wrote_a_book_on_how/c4gcoy9/?context=2
Boris Sidis tried something similar while raising William James Sidis: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_James_Sidis
Yeah. The trouble with “anyone can raise a genius”, and I have no idea if this applies at all to Laszlo Polgar (and by the bye, what about his wife? I never see her name mentioned, but surely she had some input into the raising of her children beyond “provided the ova and womb to gestate them”), is the lurking suspicion I have that “anyone can raise a genius – if they act like a tyrant, control every moment of the child’s life, drill them like a colour sergeant, make it very clear that parental love, support and approval is indeed conditional – daddy/mommy will only love you if you learn to beat adult chessplayers when you’re not old enough to start regular school yet”.
I’d love to hear stories of “well, we just decided we’d play it by ear, and little Wunderkind showed evidence of being interested in [six different subjects] but we certainly didn’t want to force them like a potted plant in a greenhouse so while we tried to be supportive we were determined to let Wundy have as ordinary a life as possible”, and I’m sure they happen (Robert Browning appears to be one of these kids who was extremely bright at a young age, and had an indulgent father who gave his kid every opportunity to educate himself but didn’t push him), but a lot of stories seem to be too much in the mould of “forcing my eight year old daughter to play tennis for hours at a stretch and screaming abuse at her if she got tired or hungry or didn’t hit the ball perfectly every time”.
EDIT: Okay, the post says the Polgar sisters loved chess and were happy, and Susan says she picked it out for herself, but I still do wonder – what would happen the experiment if little Susan wanted to play with the chess toys but Dad said “No, you are going to be the female Hungarian Mozart, so it’s the piano for you!” Would he have bent to a four year old’s will and let her learn chess instead? Maybe?
Everything I’ve read about the Polgar sisters makes it very clear this didn’t happen. Their parents were loving, they said they had really happy childhoods, and the only fact I can find about Polgar’s educational technique was that he’s against any kind of punishment or anything that seems harsh or makes children love learning less.
As for the “control every moment of the child’s life” part, read Part V.
As for the “control every moment of the child’s life” part, read Part V.
I admit that this seems to be one of the cases where the parents were not over-bearing and the kids turned out okay in adult life. But it is also, unfortunately, the case that “stage mothers” and “competitive dads” exist and try to force their children into the mould of achieving success for them.
It would be great if there were some fool-proof and painless method of teaching any child of average intelligence how to be a prodigy at some subject, but I don’t think we’ve got the fool-proof method yet thanks to Lazlo Polgar. The lack of an easily accessible version of his book is surely evidence in that direction; he seems to have wanted to produce an English version and, as you say, with three chess genius daughters that should surely have attracted the interest of the publishers who churn out self-help books such as the interminable Chicken Soup series, yet nobody seems to have been willing to bite. Given that people will happily hand over money for the latest fad, gimmick and guru, the lack of interest may indeed be scepticism about “yeah but does his method really work?” and a strong suspicion that it’s a combination of lucky gene combinations and parental involvement that produced the results, which are not readily replicable by Mr and Mrs Smith in Rustville with their 105 IQ kids Tommy and Janice simply putting the “Ten Easy Steps!” into practice.
There used to be a little kid who hit thousands of golf balls at the driving range in my neighborhood named Anthony Kim. He became a phenom on the PGA Tour, winning tournaments in his early 20s and being called the Next Tiger Woods.
Today, at age 31, he is officially retired from golf.
When other Koreans ask his parents how to raise a star golfer, they reply: “Don’t.”
I know quite a few kids/families like that, since it is my job to make sure they get the best possible mathematical education; I’m trying my best to be the László Rátz of the San Francisco Bay Area, and I’m learning as much as I can about how to do that as well as possible. For example, these people are good friends of mine: http://www.davisenterprise.com/features/next-generation/gifted-siblings-capture-the-world-around-them/. While the parents are incredibly supportive of their kids’ unusual educational needs and do everything they can to provide the resources that are helpful, they aren’t pushy at all.
Can you clarify that edit?
I can’t seem to parse it as anything other than “ok, these kids were happy and not abused, but wouldn’t it be bad if he had abused them instead?” And it feels like there’s a better point than that, which I would like to understand. Possibly something like “does this fall apart if you try to direct it?”
Interesting. But doesn’t
overstate the case somewhat? Regression to the mean is statistically true, but surely there’s room for a tail. Granted, we have to include the long odds against the family that exhibits the tail also being one whose story resonates so well with a discussion of IQ. But maybe there’s a selection effect at play — if his kids hadn’t been outliers, we would be talking about something else. North Korea, maybe.
Of course, I could be entirely underestimating what the statistics say about the odds here. If the chance of his daughters being that smart is one in ten billion, then forget what I said. (I might still fall back on anthropic reasoning — we might expect to see it on one inhabited planet out of ten or a hundred or a thousand, but this is the one we saw it on. But since I use the Fermi Paradox to argue that there are not ten or a hundred or a thousand inhabited planets, and the Anthropic Principle to explain why there’s one, it would be hypocritical of me.)
Edit: Well, I see I was not the first to balk at this point.
If we believe Kasparov’s IQ 135 estimate (and if we believe the study showing r = 0.25 correlation between IQ and chess ability, why shouldn’t we?) then why should we even have this discussion? We know IQs in the 130s are enough to be a chess champion, and it’s possible for the Polgar sisters to have had them.
(unless chess talent is heritable in a way separate from IQ, but I’m not sure we need to bring that in here.)
Well, conscientiousness is heritable, so probably IQ isn’t the only reason chess abilities would be heritable.
Why wouldn’t we expect chess ability to be heritable separate from IQ?
Polgar’s book is listed for sale here, but I tried ordering it and it never arrived. Maybe they’ll only ship to within Hungary?
http://www.numero7.com/konyvesbolt/9789630958226/polgar-laszlo/nevelhetsz-zsenit-.html
There are copies of Nevelj zsenit in several libraries in the US. Someone with interlibrary loan access should be able to get one for free, or you could ask about rates at your public library. I have doubts that Bring Up Genius even exists, as Worldcat has one copy listed, at a Dutch library that also has Nevelj zsenit. Worldcat also has no sign of the Esperanto version.
I was just thinking this.
If you live in the US, interlibrary loans should be able to get you pretty much any book ever.
I just put in an interlibrary loan request with Smith College.
The English title might be “You May Bring Op a Genius, Bring Up a Happy Person!”
Hey, it got a 5-star review!
I found what I think is the esperanto version at http://www.esperanto.be/cgi-bin/mal/Web_store/web_storeie.cgi?keywords=geniulon
Very interesting article I found while trawling for any mention of Polgar’s book. Looks like nature crept in even under nurture’s rule:
This is the article about Kasparovs IQ. His results were 123 (Raven-matrices) and 135 (Eysenck). http://www.spiegel.de/spiegel/print/d-13526693.html
Thanks!
According to Kasparov’s recent book Deep Thinking he never took a real IQ test and the questions from the Spiegel journalists partially bored him.
Also, I got to meet the man today. Funny coincidence.
The Dutch Royal library in Hague should have a copy if that’s of any help
This bloke allegedly has a précis of the principles in the book (he’s trying to flog his own video course series on How To Bring Up A Genius) but he has a Youtube review of the book and the basic principles of Polgar.
The Esperanto version is scanned and on the web. Anyone who speaks a few words of Esperanto will be able to find it in a few seconds.
If Esperanto is easy to find and English is unavailable, then you should definitely go for this, Scott. If you must learn Esperanto first, the phone app for [Duolingo](https://www.duolingo.com/) is an easy way to do your 10,000 hours in your spare time, but Esperanto is so easy that you might be able to just sit down and look at it. You know medical terminology, so you know Latin roots, so 84% of the vocabulary should look familiar if you squint; and you can read [the grammatical rules](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Esperanto_grammar) once, in confidence that there are no exceptions.
You know medical terminology, so you know Latin roots
Medical terminology shouldn’t help that much with Latin roots. Like most sciences, it tends to draw more from Greek roots.
The admittedly non-free language app that I use, which I find a lot more useful than duolingo, has also recently added Esperanto to its list of supported languages.
Though I’m a little curious why our host emphasised Esperanto out of all the languages that the sisters learned – surely, as a language consciously crafted to be easier than any natural languages, it’s the one that would have taken the least genius to learn?
I’m a little uncomfortable with the idea that neglecting other subjects in favor of excellence at one subject is a laudable goal with regards to The Pursuit of Happiness and The Good of Society. I mean, I’m not sure that’s _wrong_, but I’m not sure it’s _right_, either.
Here’s the polish version, available on WorldCat. I’ll have my friend request a copy through MIT (unless you can request it easier yourself?). Still looking for the English version, which is proving somewhat harder to find.
http://mit.worldcat.org/title/nevelj-zsenit-farkas-endre-interjui-zsuzsa-zsofi-es-judit-valogatott-versenyjatszmai/oclc/25202806
This has already been noted upthread. I’m pointing this out mostly to ensure that we don’t end up confusing ILLIAD by there suddenly being a 2-year waiting list for copies. James Miller has made a request.
I have the esperanto version as a pdf. Please email me directly if you’d like the copy.
Can I get a copy please? I don’t know how to get your email. Here’s mine in case you don’t want to explain how and this is meant for people who already know you, but you might consider emailing me regardless: adria.garriga at G mail .
If you want help from Esperanto speakers, maybe you should refrain from sneering at them.
Admittedly, they’re easy to make fun of.
Back when I was playing around with constructed languages, usefulness was not a concern: in my youth, I tried to learn Volapük.
The book has also been translated in Serbian: http://www.worldcat.org/title/svako-dete-je-genije/oclc/440095791 I should be able to get hold of a copy somewhere in October.
Who else has the motivation to hide that book?
The suspect would have to be aware of the book, and its potential effect, and yet be opposed to those effects. Perhaps, given its slightly better availability in Esperanto, the suspect would have a soft spot for speakers of the language, whether through personal experience or general internationalist feeling. And of course, the suspect would have to be a very slick operator. A bit of money wouldn’t hurt either, to hunt down all the English copies.
Prepared to sacrifice improvement in the intellectual power of mankind for the sake of obscuring the genetic constraints on that improvement. Knowledgeable of and favourable towards Esperanto and Esperantism. Speaks at least one of Hungarian, Esperanto and English. It wouldn’t be entirely incredible for the suspect to be from the same community as Laszlo, in fact. Wealthy.
Probably a bit too overdetermined a profile to actually fit anyone, though.
I didn’t know that he’s an Esperantist, but Wikipedia lists him among the native speakers!
So we can see that he got the urge to conduct idealistic child-rearing experiments on his children from his own parents.
But does that count as environmental influence or heredity?
The ‘he’ that I’m referring to is the unnamed malefactor hinted at in topynate’s comment (who seems to me to be clearly identified in that comment, but I don’t want to ruin the game), not Polgár Laszlo. As far I can find, this evil genius did not raise his children in any particularly experimental way.
Oops.
I don’t quite see how this shady character would benefit from censoring this knowledge though. But I’m probably just missing something… Either way, it’s fun to speculate!
regression to the mean predicts that their children would have IQs around 140 to 150
Don’t you think we have too few observations here for regression to the mean to be a serious constraint?
I’m trying to see if it’s even at all possible given the worst possible assumptions, but some people corrected my math (see above) and I’m not sure this provides strong evidence now.
I would worry (both from an altruistic perspective and from a what-makes-my-kids-happiest perspective) that raising a child in this fashion would involve sacrificing flexibility to an unusually high degree. If the child turned out to be unusually talented in something that wasn’t obvious when they were two, or something changes and the career you picked for them is less fulfilling and has less good working conditions than you thought it would be, or (from an altruistic perspective) you’re wrong about what the highest-impact careers will be two decades from now, all your effort could wind up going to waste.
I think Polgar says you can wait until up to six before specializing.
I think this is the same bet as any effective altruist intervention. Sure, ten years from now the cause you chose to invest in building could be totally useless. But you go on percentage, and aggregating across a large number of cases (in the community, not necessarily per individual) you do okay.
It seems like the worst failure mode (assuming that they get basically unschooling-level results in everything else) is that at age sixteen they decide to do something else, and they’re no worse off than any other sixteen year old who was unschooled.
Unschooling usually involves the parents supporting whatever quasi-educational activities the children actually want to partake. If instead the parents say “no, you will study [X] instead”, where X is either what the parents think is the Right Specialty or what the child thought was the Right Specialty at six but no longer cares about, that could plausibly leave the child worse off.
Ok, fair, but there’s no particular sign that this happened?
I don’t see this as a risk to the kids, at any rate – you just avoid that. I do see it as a risk to the experiment – dropout rates from “the kids lost interest” might be pretty high. Although I bet they’re lower than one would naively guess, just because investment in a topic tends to breed interest in it.
“The Polgar sisters talk about how they loved their education, had a great childhood, thought their parents were always patient with them and never strict and harsh, and don’t regret anything. How many kids who went to public school can say the same?”
Well, me, for one.
My public school experience was torturous, but my parents were lovely and I ended up fine. I’m not sure whether I “regret” those public school years since, as I said, I’m fine, but I do sometimes wistfully think about how it might have been different if I had been homeschooled by my lovely parents.
Oh God, you were one of those kids who liked school, weren’t you? That explains a lot.
Seriously?
You should bloody well take your own medicine here Scott. Not kind, not necessary, not even true.
(And I hated almost all of the social aspects of school but loved the classroom time).
ETA:
And to make clear what I find objectionable, this is Scott, on his home turf, sourrounded by his own people signalling that someone is a member of one of “those” people in the outgroup.
Any time that I think someone on the internet has said something uncharacteristically crazy/mean/stupid/whatever, I ask myself “Am I certain I understand on what level of irony this person is operating?”
@HBC
I don’t think “kind, necessary, true” prohibits good-natured ribbing.
Don’t worry, you’re not alone. My school even had a high proportion of students from unprivileged socio-economic backgrounds!
Wait… are you just saying you thought your parents were patient and never harsh, or following through with the comparison and saying you thought public school was patient and great and never harsh?
If it’s the latter, where the hell did you go to public school?
And… is this why you are so much more on board with “public education like we have now, but moreso” than most people? How can we make your experience something actually common?
So, as many have already pointed out, I don’t think you can dismiss the genetics involved as impossible because of ‘regression to the mean.’ Let me point out that it is NOT NORMAL for a 4 year old to sit for 48 hours a week (8 hrs a day x 6 days a week) doing anything! How much time have you spent around small children? If it is true that these girls were actually happy doing this (which is you know, taking this very self-assured author’s claims at face value), then there was already something very unusual about these girls besides their raw intelligence. You’ve pointed out that there are specific mutations – like Gaucher’s trait- that are heritable and highly linked to high IQ. Such a mutation would have a 50% heritability and not regress to the mean. If these girls had either such a trait for intelligence or another such for incredabily long attention span, it would not be so improbable for all three to inherit it. It’s also unclear to me why you would value training chess champions so highly. They focused huge portions of thier lives to a zero-sum game. Did any of these girls go on to win nobel prizes or do anything useful for the world? Ok then. Why do we want to do this to kids again?
It depends how you categorize things. My 4 year old doesn’t spend 48 hours a week doing anything specific, but he probably hits 20-30 hours a week playing with his dump trucks in the sand box, and during the winter it was probably a similar 20-30 hours with his train sets. If you categorized his play as ‘playing with motor vehicles’ he is >30 hours a week of that most weeks. If ‘practicing’ included all related forms (reading chess books, playing with chess pieces while not playing chess, inventing new variations on chess, teaching their younger siblings how to play chess) then it is plausible for her to hit those numbers without being exceptionally weird.
Semi related, I was talking to my wife’s uncle who grew up on a farm, and he was talking about how he spent virtually every waking hour he could remember when not doing chores building things (boats out of milk bottles, pouring his own concrete ramps for trucks and cars ~8 years old, and just perpetually being in the dirt/water).
Children with autism can develop narrow obsessive focuses and autism probably has a strong genetic basis.
Hi Scott,
Just FYI, the phrasing “previously in series…” makes it sound like this article used to be part of something else—at least to me.
On the topic of the psychometrics of top-level chess: it seems that having an excellent memory is highly selected for. There are many tales of memory feats by chess champions, such as Paul Morphy memorizing the entire Louisiana civil code. Magnus Carlsen reportedly memorized all sorts of trivia as a small child (flags of the world; car brands.) Kasparov himself is reputed to have a near-perfect memory (I think he was once quoted as saying, “The day I have to write down a phone number is the day I quit chess.”). Or just the fact that “blindfold simul” is a thing, which boggles my mind.
Here’s a page that collects stories of memory exploits by great chess players. Regarding Kasparov:
http://billwall.phpwebhosting.com/articles/Memory.htm
This fits with an interpretation I’ve had about the way the rating system plays out, based largely on what I’ve read about grandmasters compared to what I know about expert and master level play (disclosure; my USCF rating peaked around 1950). The major difference between experts/national masters (ELO 2000-2400) and IMs/GMs (ELO 2400-2800) seems to be that the IMs/GMs have developed an extensive mental database of positions that are favorable or unfavorable, and what to do with them, so that they can call upon that mental database as a shortcut in their analysis. That is, the IM/GM can analyze a position, figure out that it gets to another position that most chess players would think looks somewhat close, and know that the position is actually a win for one side (“the rest is left as an exercise for the reader.”) The 2000-2400 player still has to mainly rely on heuristics to figure out what to do with unfamiliar positions.
I’ve heard a variation of this theory (can’t recall the source offhand, maybe a book by Silman? clearly I’m not GM material!), but I’m not convinced that this is the primary phenomenon that makes memory so essential. I agree with the idea that high level players make use of an extensive mental “database” of chess positions, and which is useful for pattern recognition. But I think that the phenomenon of top players having excellent memories is mainly about calculation.
Calculation requires forming mental images, manipulating them accurately and quickly, and remembering the results. I imagine that having strong visual working memory capacity (as seen in an extreme form in people with eidetic memory and other savant types) is essential to calculation.
Improved calculation can’t hurt (and it wouldn’t surprise me if you saw the idea in a Silman book, as he’s been my primary guide in adult chess study). But calculation doesn’t explain non-tactical world champion-caliber players very well, or the current crop of preparation-intensive champions–and it doesn’t explain the difference between a 2400 player and a 2800 player very well. I’d find it hard to believe that a world champion like Petrosian or Karpov was that much better at calculation than the average GM.
If the expected mean is 150, and the sample mean, of the three girls, is 160, and the population standard deviation is 15, then I make the chance of an outcome at least that good to be around 12%.
That said, 150 implies a population mean of 130. Even for our Hungarian cousins, that’s rather on the high side. As for the parents both having an IQ of 170… well, with a population mean of 130, why not?
So, Laszlo Polgar is still alive. How hard can it be to get in contact with him and ask where his book is?
Incidentally, Judit is at another level from her sisters. She’s simply the best female player ever. She peaked at #8 in the world (2735). Susan peaked at 2577, which is…good for a woman (would make her #3 woman today, with rating inflation; 100 points below the #100 man).
A story: Susan used to study chess after Judit had gone to bed (Judit is 7 years younger than Susan). When she ran into a really difficult problem that stumped her, she would as a last resort wake Judit up. Judit would look at the problem for a bit, maybe a minute or two at most, and then solve it.
(Not sure of accuracy of above story; related from my memory, from a story Susan told during live commentary of a chess tournament a few years ago.)
Yeah, I’d say Judit has settled the question if women can be world champions. She was close enough that she’s in that category.
One of my friends in grad school was a Chinese girl with a young daughter. She was always worried about her daughter–what charter school to apply for, when she should start pushing her to play piano. She asked me once whether I had been into princesses when I was little, and was relieved when I told her yes (if I could end up getting a PhD in engineering, then princesses hadn’t hurt me and her daughter was just being a normal American girl). She seemed to worry about living up to her husband’s friends’ wives parenting methods.
After learning that one of my brothers was in med school and the other was a successful programmer, she said, “I should talk to your mom and ask her how she did it.”
“She didn’t really do anything,” I said. “Your daughter’s parents are both engineering PhDs. She’ll be fine.”
Though looking back, maybe that’s not true. I also have two sisters who probably could have made it through an engineering program, but chose differently. If my friend thinks success for her daughter is going into science/tech/medicine, maybe she won’t be “fine.”
I’m not a very strong chess player, but know enough that I’m pretty confident that Levitt’s IQ estimates are wrong. He thinks that someone with an IQ of 100 could reach an ELO of 2000, which I think is a ridiculous overestimate. An ELO that high is pretty impressive, you definitely need to be of above average intelligence to get there. But I think he’s also greatly overestimating the IQ you need to get a moderately higher IQ. I admittedly don’t have much personal experience with strong grandmasters, but I’m very doubtful that you need an IQ of above 160 to become one. The model I’d use is that you need a certain degree of intelligence (somewhere between 110 and 130) to become a reasonable player (ELO of around 1400). But beyond that, success is largely down to practice (amount and quality). Memory and innate chess ability (distinct from intelligence) probably account for more of the remainder than IQ.
Levitt’s equation is silly and implausible, but I don’t think your numbers work all that well either. Take as a key data point the IS 318 program, a chess team out of a predominantly black, lower class middle school in New York City. This is not a population known for generating high IQ kids, and it is a superstar in the US scholastic chess scene. In 2012, its team (including two masters (Elo > 2200) and an expert (Elo > 2000)) of middle schoolers won the US High School National Championship. I’ve met these kids, and they’re smart, but they don’t have the kind of academic achievements suggesting that their unusual chess skills go along with ultra-high IQs. What they do have is a stellar teacher.
I’ve known plenty of chess players who didn’t impress me as that smart generally but had ratings substantially above 1400, and I’ve known plenty of very smart people who couldn’t really pick up the game. From my experience (I peaked at about USCF 1950 around 8th grade, with my top tournament place being 3rd in the 6th grade section at the 1994 US K-12 Championships), and stopped playing seriously around 10th grade, later as an adult coaching kids for a few years in New York and Chicago), I’d expect that there’s at most a very weak correlation between chess rating and IQ.
I think that supports my numbers. I’m saying that those kids (or other strong players) could potentially have IQs as low as 110 (although I think closer to 120 or maybe higher is more realistic). I don’t think saying strong chess players invariably are in the top 30% of the population by IQ (or even in the top 10%) is unreasonable.
It’s Elo, not ELO. Got its name from (surprisingly non-Jewish) Hungarian physicist and chess master Arpad Elo.
I stumbled upon this, but it demands account creation (and a version of Flash I don’t have):
http://www.ustream.tv/channel/ydjsnz72p7u
Looks like a PDF copy, not sure what language. Apologies if mentioned already, but I scanned the comments and didn’t see the link.
The site it takes you to requires a credit card number to sign up for a ‘free’ account. Probably a scam.
I am very interested in this book now. If we are going to set up a fund to buy and translate a copy of the book I will contribute $100.
You had a window?
First, I have to wonder, what kind of woman agrees to be recruited to marry a man so they could test his hypothesis of raising “any child” to be a genius by raising children together?
Second, I have to wonder, what kind of 4-year old girl likes chess?
I think the answers to both are: not in the realm of ordinary. I’m reminded of Yao Ming. From his Wikipedia entry:
If regression to the mean worked like you propose, it’s “biologically impossible” that Yao Ming is 7 ft 6 in. His dad is 6 ft 7 in and his mom is 6 ft 3 in. There’s more variance in genetics than you assume. For regression to the mean to kick in, one would need a much greater sample size of children from the same parents.
This analogy only holds if Yao’s parents were the only couple encouraged to have kids for athletic potential.
1) The main point here is his height (very similar if not same heritability as IQ) far outstrips his parents’. Until humans are bred towards intelligence to the same degree as modern racehorses, there’s still room for variance up, not just down, when two exceptionally gifted people have children.
2) Both of Yao’s parents were professional basketball players. That degree of assortative mating seems rare. From the limited evidence I could find:
Going back to Polgar, it’s similarly rare, if not as rare at that level for highly intelligent people to assortatively mate. On top of that, it’s unusual for highly intelligent couples to have children at all, much less three. Polgar’s story seems to me a major outlier. His explanation for his children’s outcomes would be more plausible if he and his wife raised randomly selected adopted children, though I’m glad they didn’t do that.
The point Scott was making is that it is very unlikely for two people to have children of that IQ level unless they had EXTREMELY high IQs themselves. Given that the predictions about being able to make them brilliant came before he even had them, and that there aren’t (known) hundreds of thousands of people trying to do this and failing then it lends credence to the idea that his teaching style is the important factor.
For most fields, I have been under the impression that IQ/intelligence is essentially a threshold matter- you need to have a minimum intelligence level to be able to survive, but once over the threshold the marginal value of intelligence is modest, and usually overwhelmed by other factors. Unless you really do your statistics right, very easy for a threshold effect to look like a high marginal value effect given the amount of noise involved
So I may regret posting this and somehow being bombarded by emails, but a few years ago, I purchased two copies of the Hungarian version of this “Bring up Genius.” I cut one up with the intent to scan it electronically and did actually do a sample scan. The idea was to use Google Translate to see if it was feasible. I just found the sample scan and did the test translation. It’s below. Mostly, you can understand what’s being said, though it’s obviously far from a perfect translation.
Scott, hit me up if this is of enough interest to you to have me scan and google translate the whole book. Or if you actually read Hungarian, just scan it.
Turns out I have the full Hungarian one scanned. Maybe I’ll try to translate the whole thing tonight.
It would be much more useful to get a clean scan of the original Hungarian.
OCR and machine translation are constantly improving – with a clean scan the book can be re-translated in the future.
And, of course, if there’s enough interest Hungarian-speakers may want to translate it manually.
Well, I’m not just going to randomly upload it for anyone due to fears of copyright infringement issues. But if you find some Hungarians willing to translate, I’m all ears.
Don’t be ridiculous. A pseudonymous Internet person is not going to be sued for uploading to the Internet a copy of an obscure out of print Hungarian book written 30 years ago by a 71yo man. This isn’t 1997 and you’re not an American sharing the latest Metallica track.
I’m so glad you found the book (and scans of the Esperanto version really are easy to find — there’s a reddit thread linking to it). But, more importantly,
is a mad diss. It’s so great. I saw a comment saying not to drop dope slams on people you’re asking for help. I only mostly agree — honestly, I can’t think of any Esperantist who would mind words crafted with care. 🙂
Just finished reading The Little Virtues by Natalia Ginzburg and she has some salient points on this subject.
A vocation, an ardent and exclusive passion for something in which there is no prospect of money, the consciousness of being able to do something better than others, and being able to love this thing more than anything else-this is the only, the unique way in which a rich child can completely escape being conditioned by money, so that he is free of its claims; so that he feels neither the pride nor the shame of wealth when he is with others. A vocation is man’s one true wealth and salvation.
The Polgar sisters seem to have this vocation. I would love to have Laszlo’s guidance as I try to help my daughters find and succeed at a vocation.
I do believe that there are genetic underpinnings to intelligence.
But I find it odd that there is so little effort to engage with the null hypothesis, which I might label the status/stress-based replication of the middle class. This theory has interesting support from what I might call micro-population studies of intelligence – that stress has an extraordinary effect on intelligence; that stress is all but eliminated in the comfortable urban middle class; and, as relates to these particular studies, that Jewish Europeans, despite the natural and understandable tendency to portray themselves as Lincolnesque up from their bootstraps types, constituted a significant portion of the European middle class starting centuries ago. And that in particular, that the best histories of the stetls suggest that they held economic dominance over eastern Europe, not despite, but because of their legal status. (It’s an interesting theory that having a government supported monopoly over crafts and trade would constitute a disadvantage. Not sure how that became the default understanding of stetl history.)
In the 19th century, stetls were hit by something like the same decline that struck American mid-sized towns in the last 50 years, as new transport and communications technologies like rail and telegraph destroyed economic relationships, but also sent large numbers of relatively prosperous Jews from the stetl towns into the cities of eastern and central Europe.
The argument about Nobel prizes has always been interesting to me, again, for its failure to engage with the null hypothesis, since, if you actually look more closely, a large number of those credited as simply Jewish are the children of mixed marriages. While there might be reasons mixed marriages would produce genetically more intelligent children, such reasons aren’t in keeping with the description of Jewish intelligence that Scott advances. But the ‘replication of the middle class’ theory explains it all quite well. Low stress, greater positive reinforcement, limited amount of the static created by the negative reinforcement that poverty imposes through parental anger.
Nothing about clusters of physicists in Budapest nor indeed, genetic relationships with intelligence, challenges this theory, since it would posit that lineage-based status would have a significant impact on intelligence.
And there are enough problems with twin study based on the outplacement of twin children to separate families, along with the extremely small dataset of outplaced twins, that it’s hard to have much confidence in them.
(In re-reading, I admit that my “the best stetl histories” is a big of a “no true Scotsman” argument.)
I assume that the success of the Polgár sisters comes down to the following:
a) It’s common enough that all members of an Ashkenazi family have mental abilities well above the average. Many readers of this blog can no doubt testify to that.
b) Parents consciously trying to raise prodigies does work reasonably often for smart parents with smart kids.
c) Women tend not to be interested in chess so there was a big opening there. This would all be much less memorable, and perhaps less successful, if it had been three boys. Presumably the positive reinforcement the sisters got from being at the very top of women’s chess had a role to play in maintaining their enthusiasm and confidence. Boys of equivalent initial ability might not have persevered to reach the same heights.
I doubt there is much left to explain for any secret sauce in that book.
I would pay for a digital translation to English of Polgars book. Maybe the costs could be deferred with a crowdfunding campaign? $US20 for a copy? Or get the publishers to reprint as a service to humanity? It’s a pretty well known story, amazing it isn’t available.
There’s also a documentary from Ruth Diskin films I’ve been waiting to see but they’ve had problems with some of the international digital rights apparently.
I’m a (fairly new) Esperantist, and translating the book seems like an interesting challenge with an actually useful outcome. It’s really not hard at all to find a scan of the Esperanto version online and I’ve got a copy. If anyone else is interested in helping to translate, and would like to co-ordinate to avoid duplicated effort, please contact me (I’m dutchie on the #lesswrong and #slatestarcodex IRC channels, the LW Slack and SSC Discord)!
I think the Polgar story is anecdotal evidence of the power of memetics, e.g. that evolution has predisposed our offspring to be (in essence) programmable during their early developmental years when brain wiring can be proactively modified through repetition and simultaneous activation of multiple brain centers. In other words, perhaps Polgar created several organic versions of Deep Blue.
One other confounding factor besides the children being genetically smart (would have proved much more, of course, if the parents had tried out their method on adopted children): they picked the thing to focus on as a result of their children’s own manifested interest. It would have been more impressive, nurture-wise, if the parents had, without being abusive, trained their children to be world-class in something they weren’t naturally that interested in.
So, the less impressive (but still actually really impressive!), more accurate title might be something like: “if you nurture and support their inborn passions and your children are genetically pretty smart, you can raise children who turn out to be top-notch at the thing they were genetically predisposed to be interested in.”
This does have implications for parenting, however: specifically, seems like homeschooling, maybe even “unschooling” is probably a better idea than most think. I think one of the fears of this kind of approach is that it will produce “unbalanced” adults–like if you let your kids play Chess at home all day they’ll grow up to be really good at Chess but unable to read or recognize China on a map or know who won the Civil War or something. Oh wait.
My impression is it turns out that intelligent people just kind of osmose the basic knowledge required to function in their culture and that stupid people are also not going to retain basic information about history, economics, geography, etc. no matter how much you drill them in a classroom setting. Therefore, whether or not your children grow up to have a “balanced” knowledge base is not as much under your control as you think, so you might as well let them follow their passions (that said, we may again be biasing it by assuming unschooling of smart children who naturally gravitate toward some semi-usable pursuit like Chess; it may very well be that most children, left to their own devices, will just play video games all day and not even become competitive video game players).