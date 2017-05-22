OT76: Extropenism

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
2. In Silicon Valley: A Reality Check, I included Vox in a list of publications that were overly harsh on Silicon Valley because of the Juicero incident. Vox requests a correction that their article, although somewhat harsh at points, also did note that there was lots of good research and development going on too, and doesn’t deserve to be pilloried in the same way as the others. You can read their article here and judge for yourself.
3. There were a lot of complaints about Polyamory Is Not Polygyny, so let me clarify. The articles I cited were generally criticizing polyamory as it actually exists, ie in a few weird communities. I presented data from one weird community showing that it didn’t look like their criticisms were true. Some other people in the comments presented data from other weird communities showing the same thing. I don’t claim this is necessarily an accurate representation of what a future hypothetical worldwide polyamorous society would be like. For all I know maybe it would be exactly the opposite, the same way we expect a future hypothetical worldwide socialist society to have the exact opposite results as every time socialism has ever been tried in real life.
4. Mingyuan has been doing a lot of work aggregating data and comments from all of the SSC meetups that have been going on lately. See her writeup here. She’s also got a frequently-updated list of where and when the next SSC meetup close to you is here. I’m going to add that somewhere more prominent when I get around to it.
5. My serial novel Unsong is now complete. If you were waiting to read it until it was finished, now’s the time.
6. The Report Comments button is broken and seems to have been so for a while. If you posted something terrible in the past few months, you’re probably off the hook. My normal tech support has given up on this one, but if you want to try fixing it, let me know.
7. Cafe Chesscourt has agreed to serve as an unofficial (official?) SSC forum, so if you prefer bulletin boards to all the other methods of communication we’ve got around here, head on over.
The pre-dreadnought began with the Royal Sovereign, which ushered in a period of relative stability in battleship design lasting from 1889 until 1905, when Dreadnought arrived on the scene. These combined all of the ongoing developments: barbette mounts, high freeboard, QF secondary batteries, the first steel armor, and improved machinery. The result was a ship of 14,000 tons, with 2 twin 13.5 in barbettes (open at the top, a feature rectified in the following class) and 10 6” QF guns in casemates, 18” belts, and a speed of 18 knots. The high freeboard was the most important advance. Turrets had to be mounted low down to avoid excessive topweight, which limited the ability of turrets to be fought in heavy seas. Even previous barbette ships, like the Admiral-class, had had relatively low freeboard, and had mounted their barbettes well above the deck. William White, the designer of the Royal Sovereigns, extended the deck up to the top of the barbettes. The ends of the hull were unarmored, except for the protective deck, but they were sufficient to vastly improve seakeeping.
As important as the technological revolution embodied in the class was the fiscal revolution that occurred at the same time. Instead of doling out money on a year-to-year basis, which had stretched out the completion of many ships to the better part of a decade, the British passed the Naval Defense Act of 1889, which paid for the seven Royal Sovereigns, HMS Hood, and two second-class battleships over the next four years. In practice, all of the Royal Sovereigns were completed within 5 years of the act’s passage, and rapid construction became the norm. It also marked the formal adoption of the Royal Navy’s Two-Power Standard, where they aimed to have a fleet equal to the next two most powerful navies combined.
HMS Hood was the result of naval politics. Certain members of the Admiralty still favored the turret, and forced the eighth first-class battleship to be built with turrets. Hood had a freeboard of 11’3”, as opposed to 19’6” of the Royal Sovereigns, and was quickly discovered to be a failure. The use of turrets was not repeated.
The follow-on class, the Majestics, introduced the last features which defined the pre-dreadnoughts, the 12” gun using smokeless powder, and the gun shield for the barbettes. Previous classes had open barbettes, but the arrival of QF and machine guns made this too hazardous. (The guns retracted somewhat to load, so most of the crew had at least some protection.) Instead an armored shield was placed over the top, which on first inspection resembles a turret. (Yes, this is confusing). The 12” gun of the Majestics was capable of 720 m/s muzzle velocity, as opposed to 615 m/s for the 13.5” gun of the Royal Sovereigns. William White, their designer, also added two more 6” guns, and a total of 9 ships were built, the most of any class of battleship. Their 12” mountings were improved in later units, adding all-around loading and increasing the rate of fire, and they were fitted with Harvey armor, and improved steel armor which allowed larger areas to be protected.
They were followed by the Canopus class, which were designed to serve on foreign stations, and whose draft was limited by the necessity to transit the Suez Canal and serve on Chinese rivers. They saw further improvements in armor with the Krup process. Over the years between the Royal Sovereign and the Canopus, main belt armor had seen a 40-50% improvement in resistance to penetration for a given thickness. This was important because the rise of rapid-fire guns forced designers to put medium protection over more and more of the ship’s side.
The follow-on London/Formidable class was based on the Majestics, but with Krupp belts. The Duncans, built alongside them, were slightly smaller, faster, and less heavily armored. They also introduced the 3” anti-torpedo boat gun, which was the ancestor of modern battleship secondary armament.
The rest of the world wasn’t sitting around doing nothing during this period. The USN had begun to rebuild in the mid-1880s, beginning with the USS Texas and USS Maine, which were broadly equivalent to the Admiral-class battleships. They were both obsolete by the time they were completed in 1895, and the change in American naval policy brought about by the Harrison administration.
The first result of this change were the three units of the Indiana-class. These were low-freeboard ships with turrets, although this may not have been a huge problem in their designed role as coastal-defense battleships. They pioneered the concept of the intermediate battery, with 8 8” guns in addition to the 13” guns and the 6” guns. This was because the US lacked the industrial capability to build QF guns (even of 6” caliber), and the 8” of the time could fire significantly faster than the 13”. They were badly overloaded, and not particularly successful. At normal displacements, their belts were entirely submerged, a fact made worse by unbalanced turrets, which pushed the belt down further when trained on a target. They were followed by the USS Iowa, which was designed for improved seagoing performance, but was armed with 12” guns and 4” QF guns instead of the 6” BLs of the Indianas.
They were followed by the Kearsage-class (the only US battleship not named after a state), which were a major departure. The US had a 5” QF gun in production, and to gain the space to mount it, the 8” guns had to be fitted on the centerline, where they could fire on either broadside. It was decided that instead of adopting a superfiring arrangement, they would be mounted directly on top of the 13” turrets, and fixed to them. In theory, this was a very good idea, as it kept the 8” gun free of the blast from the 13” gun, and the 8” fired two or three times as fast. In practice, it didn’t work brilliantly, as you might expect. The two sets of guns interfered with one another.
The following Illinois and Maine classes were conventional pre-dreadnoughts, with the introduction of the US 6” QF. However, the following Virginia-class saw the return of the superimposed turret. This was a result of the Spanish-American war, which was fought by the Indianas and the Iowa. During the Battle of Santiago, the 8” gun put in a good showing, and was restored to the next class of ship. Unfortunately, technological advances since 1890 meant that the 8” gun was not a good choice of weapons, particularly as the 12” gun could now fire almost as rapidly, which removed the advantages of the superimposed turret due to the concussion of the firing.
The Virginia-class could be seen as the predecessor of the semi-dreadnoughts, ships with guns bigger than 6” mounted as their secondary armaments. This was driven by improved armor which made the 6” gun less effective, improved power-loading gear increasing the rate of fire of bigger guns, and improved fire control reducing the effectiveness of the 6” guns at long range. British answered them with the King Edward VII-class, which carried four 9.2” guns in single wing turrets in addition to the 10 6” QFs. Eight of these were built, then followed by the two units of the Lord Nelson-class. The Lord Nelsons had 4 12” guns and 10 9.2” guns, getting rid of the 6” battery altogether. They were delayed by the diversion of their mountings to Dreadnought, and were counted as battleships under the two-power standard until just before WWI.
The US abandoned the superimposed turret for the Connecticut-class which followed the Virginias, and adopted a 7” gun in place of the 6”. While it may seem odd to have a 7” and an 8” on the same ship, there was a significant gap between the two in practical terms. The 7” was at the time the largest weapon that one man could handle the shells for, putting it in the same position as the 6” of WW2, with twice the rate of fire of the 8”. The Mississippi-class which followed the Connecticut, was smaller due to Congressional pressure, and both units were sold to Greece in 1914, allowing the US to build a third unit of the later Mississippi-class dreadnoughts. They were followed by the South Carolina-class dreadnoughts, which were ordered before the US learned of Dreadnought. Between 1907 and 1909, many of these US ships circumnavigated the globe as part of the Great White Fleet, demonstrating that the US was a naval power to be reckoned with, and improving the design of later generations of US dreadnoughts. Interestingly, only one more US battleship would conduct a circumnavigation, the USS Missouri in 1986.
I’ve not talked about countries outside the US and UK, due to sources and narrative. I may come back to them later, including looking at the Russo-Japanese war. Next time will probably be Survivability Part 2, as I didn’t say as much as I wanted. It’s also possible that I’ll move to a weekly schedule, as I’m getting a little bit burned out doing this at the rate I have been. Or do something different on the quarter-threads. I’m not going to make any promises.
I’m a volunteer tour guide at the USS Iowa in Los Angeles, and I enjoy explaining battleships so much that I’ve been doing it here for quite a while. This is my index of the current posts, updated so that I don’t have to ask Scott to put up a link when the previous index gets locked down. Please don’t post a reply to this index comment so I can keep it updated as new ones get published and the new posts are easy to find.
I’m visiting Hong Kong with a friend who also frequents SSC between June 1st and June 6th.
We were hoping to be able to meet some fellow SSCers on the other side of the world. If anyone in the area is interested, drop me an email here: bingygraham@gmail.com
ok its time for politics SSC edition
thoughts on Trump’s Saudi Arabia speech? I accept all comers, please try to limit disagreement replies to replies to this thread to like one or two per person.
Something I wonder whenever I see criticism of the modern world, is, how feasible is it to opt out of modern, technological society?
can a person ship some yaks to the canadian shield and become a pastoralist?
could one reclaim the formerly agricultural land on the east coast?
Do the Amish only pull it off because they acquired their land a long time ago before it was in high demand, or is it inherently hypocritical to claim that modern society has made life worse?
I wouldn’t say “inherently hypocritical.” Possibly untestable, though.
Here’s one plausible proxy question we could ask: Do people in rural U.S. areas feel like life is “better” for having smartphones and Internet? (My instinct is that it’s better to ask rural than city folks because city life is more fundamentally shaped by current technology.)
The way you’ve presented the question, I’d suggest being careful to distinguish “with rational actors it’s unavoidable that things end up this way” from “other things being equal, everybody actually wants things to be this way.” Tragedy of the commons is the classic example of where the two notions don’t line up. There’s a plausible case to be made that many aspects of “the modern world”– e.g. everyone’s adoption of smartphones and Internet, or the conversion of mostly self-sufficient farms to factory farms and built-up areas– have a tragedy-of-the-commons aspect to them.
So… maybe all that money I spent on organic produce because it wasn’t worth arguing with my family was worth it.
Word comes out that, despite overwhelming rodent evidence and reasonable human evidence of chronic toxicity at low doses, the pesticide chlorpyrifos will continue to be used. The EPA notes that there are “considerable areas of uncertainty” about it. So… yeah, that makes me terribly comfortable.
I can understand (even if I don’t agree), the rationale of the new regulators who are looking for a lighter touch. But it means I can’t trust them to keep me safe.
The upshot is that I guess it’s best to buy organic, even though it cuts out some safe pesticides, in order to avoid it. This is not the ideal solution, but I’m pretty sure we’re never going to see “no organophosphates” on a label.
And I get to eat crow for jibing people about it.
Flagging for the next links post: rampant nominative determinism.
As reviewed here.
Scott Alexander’s mention of socialism (we expect a future hypothetical worldwide socialist society to have the exact opposite results as every time socialism has ever been tried in real life) provoked me to think it might be a good idea to post this ten-page text:
https://archive.org/details/BrankoHorvatWhatIsSocialism1989
The author BH is kind of rationalistic, so it could be interesting to see how the reactions of people here. Perhaps it will be something else than an avalanche of derision.
It’s a selected translation I did a few years ago. Now, I’m without emotional investment in the topic. Both then and now, it was primarily a matter of getting intellectual stimulus rather than peddling some view of things.