Polyamory Is Not Polygyny

The objections I hear to polyamory tend to separate into two narratives sharing a common thread.
The first narrative is supposedly concerned about women, and typified by National Review’s Polyamory Is A Modern Name For A Backward Practice. It asks:
What happens to women in a world where we scrap the “binary axis” of monogamy? Women suffer, that’s what. Nobody is asking for a show called “Brother Husbands.” Nine of ten pictures for polyamory involve one man with multiple women. The other one in ten is usually just a crowd of people. Men may sleep around, but they don’t tolerate the degradation of being a part of a modern male harem, nor have they ever, really. Polygamy uniquely subjugates one sex; it’s like an institutionalized form of the hookup culture — with women on call for male pleasure, just with some boundaries and a relationship status.
The second narrative is supposedly concerned about men, and typified by Heartiste’s Polyamory Is Disguised Polygamy:
Polyamory — multiple and simultaneous sexual relationships — means, in practice, a few high value dudes hording all the pussy. Multitudinously and concurrently. Polyamory cheerleaders, like Christopher Ryan, note the shape of our penis heads and go on to weave a happy utopia of free love where all the men and all the women get their rocks off whenever and however they wish, like the bonobos (who, by the way, are territorially squeezed compared to their more prodigiously successful chimp cousins). But he has to ignore female hypergamous mate choice and male jealousy to concoct this vision of a peaceful hedonist paradise. The reality would be considerably darker; women would still want to bang the alpha, leaving the beta male out in the cold, clawing and scratching for rode-worn scraps, but now shackled with the obligation to help provide for kids that are likely not his own.
Despite the different focuses, they both have the same theory. Men – especially high-status men – are going to date lots of women. But women aren’t going to date lots of men, so all the women will end up dating the same few high-status men and ignore the low-status men. Therefore, women (NRO’s concern) and low-status men (Heartiste’s concern) will lose out.
I got so tired of trying to explain that this doesn’t match reality that I started digging back in old survey data to see if I could just disprove it. The latest SSC survey didn’t have enough questions on relationships, but the 2014 LW survey did. I got a sample of 53 poly women, 164 poly men, and 70 monogamous women, and 690 monogamous men.
I interpret NRO and Heartiste’s theories to predict that more poly men than mono men would be single, that the median poly woman would have more partners than the median poly man, but that there would be more poly men with very high numbers of partners than poly women with the same. Neither of these hypotheses were confirmed.
For poly men, 29% were single, 47% had one partner, 17% had two partners, 4% had three, 2% had four, and only 0.5% had five or more.
For poly women, 8% were single, 44% had one partner, 23% had two partners, 15% had three partners, 8% had four, and 4% had five or more.
For both sexes, the median person had one partner. But the average number of partners was higher for women, and there were more women with very high numbers of partners than men with the same.
Poly men were more likely than poly women to be single. However, poly men were still less likely to be single than mono men. 45% of the mono men in the sample were single, suggesting polyamory doesn’t hurt low-status men’s chances of getting a date.
This sample is pretty skewed since it has three times more poly men than poly women. This at least partly corresponds to there being many more men than women in the community it was sampling. Poly men might either date women from outside the community, or have one poly woman date multiple poly men in order to even the odds. I think this second factor probably explains some of poly women’s higher number of partners.
There’s another possible skew: I’m not sure how people decided to identify as poly or monogamous (the question itself asked whether you “prefer polyamory” or “prefer monogamy”). If single people defaulted to monogamy, and some people only claimed to be polyamorous insofar as they were actually dating somebody, that might skew the percent of single people in each style. People who said they were “unsure” whether they were poly or mono were more likely to be single than people with either style (70% of unsure men and 58% of unsure women).
This doesn’t seem compatible with NRO and Heartiste’s theory, but it’s also not great data. If some supporter of theirs wants to tell me what I have to do in the next SSC survey to get results that they’ll be willing to believe, then let’s talk.
[EDIT: Many people are pointing out I’m looking at actually-existing-polyamory, not polyamory as it would be practiced if it hypothetically took over all of society. But actually-existing-polyamory is the thing at issue here, and the practice that has to defend itself. I consider the idea of polyamory taking over all of society maybe somewhat more probable than the idea of homosexuality or transgender doing so, but not probable enough to be very likely.]
If you could provide the percentages for mono men and women being single/with a partner, that would be helpful!
PERCENT SINGLE:
Poly men: 29%
Poly women: 8%
Mono men: 45%
Mono women: 40%
Unsure men: 70%
Unsure women: 58%
I don’t think this is necessarily correct. Heartiste is arguing that if everyone was polyamorous, the average low-status man would be out of luck, not that it is bad for individual low-status men to practice polyamory if they could choose to do so (obviously, allowing for more partners will increase your expected number of partners!). Even if a low-status man has to choose between being exclusively mono and only dating poly people, the apparently larger fraction of women who are currently poly might still make this an attractive option, while being worse overall if universalized.
In this case, it seems that the higher average number of partners for poly women means Heartiste’s argument doesn’t hold anyway, but not for that reason.
I was interpreting poly vs. mono not just as individual choices but as communities, where your community membership suggests you will mostly only date people from within that community. I’m not sure how accurate that is or to what degree it gets around your objection.
I realized just after posting the above comment that I might have misinterpreted you as such, and edited to add that “even if a low-status man has to choose between being exclusively mono and only dating poly people [i.e. being part of one community or another], the apparently larger fraction of women who are currently poly might still make this an attractive option, while being worse overall if universalized.”
Although I’m not so sure I’m right about that, because we are people of one study and one with significant bias at that. Let’s say we take “5+” to be roughly 7, since there’s rapid decay as we reach larger numbers of partners but likely a few outliers. Then we have about 4 times as many polyamorous relationships per randomly selected woman than we do per randomly selected man, which means that either extremely high fractions of poly women have majority or exclusively female partners (unlikely, given the sexuality demographics of the 2014 survey) or the LW survey has biases beyond the gender split.
Given that LW is probably one of the worst possible groups to try and use for making predictions about how people usually behave (are there any areas of life where that population isn’t disproportionately atypical?), and our data about the central assumption of Heartiste that some men obtain 10+ partners comes from either a sample size of 1 or 0 people depending on how many partners our 164*0.005 people had, I think the number of meaningful conclusions that can be drawn from this data is probably fairly limited.
I did find some additional polyamory data, though: a larger survey also indicates more women than men participate, though it doesn’t appear to have data about number of partners.
There’s less overlap than you’d think between people who call themselves poly and people who pursue multiple overlapping sexual relationships with non-zero commitment.
I don’t drink anymore, but i know that i’m an alcoholic. People who drink more than me would argues strenuously that they are not alcoholics. If you ran a survey asking, “1) Are you an alcohol? 2) How many units of alcohol do you consume per week?” you could easily find that self-identified alcoholics consume less alcohol than non-alcoholics (I’d imagine especially in the LW survey). Which would be weird, until you realize that people whose identities are built around their problems with alcohol spend a lot of time thinking about and fighting those problems.
People who go so far as to self-identify as poly think a lot about that lifestyle and have coping mechanisms to deal with it. Most people who live an empirically poly lifestyle don’t, usually.
People’s self-identifications may be factually wrong.
You can self-identify as a top-class basketball player, but this does not make you a top-class basketball player.
Even those who are big supporters of identities defined purely by self-identification can’t seem to argue on a standard. Like, non-binary genderqueers are totally legit, but Rachel Dolezal is phony?
Like, non-binary genderqueers are totally legit, but Rachel Dolezal is phony?
As a non-binary genderqueer person, I’ve always been confused by those contradictory attitudes. I mean, most of the people who accept that gender is to some extent a social construct also accept that race is to some extent a social construct. Yet a lot of the same people who accept my identity don’t accept the concept of transracialism.
Though, IIRC, Rachel Dolezal also lied about being the victim of hate crimes and some other stuff, so I think a lot of the dislike toward her is coming out of that.
It’s complicated, too, because there are people who look very white but identify as people of color and are accepted as such within the SJ community because they have some non-white ancestry (and, interestingly, these people tend to claim that their experiences and struggles match those of more non-white-looking PoC–such as being stopped often by police, etc).
In any case, the “you qualify regardless of appearance if you have the right ancestry” thing has always seemed arbitrary to me. If race really is more about culture and identity than genetics, and if someone identifies more with black culture than white culture and sees themself as black, then they’re black.
Saying that gender is a social construct is an oxymoron. It isn’t to some extent, it is by definition. ‘Gender’ is not a polite synonym for “sex”. It refers specifically to the observed differences in the sexes that are cultural. I.e a lot of women wear dresses but dresses have nothing to do with biology. Dresses are a gender thing. Breasts on the other hand are a sex difference. When it comes to race, it usually refers to real or perceived biological differences between human groups. Therefore “transgenderism” makes sense while “transracialism” doesn’t. Transsexualism is also far easier to admit because the genetic difference between a male and a female of the same racial group is lower than two individuals of different racial groups and the differences between the sexes are on a spectrum because of how sexual selection works. Changing the sex hormones balance of a person can go a long way in changing their phenotype pretty close to the other sex, while you can’t really do much to get the phenotype of a person to look like a typical person of another racial group.
while you can’t really do much to get the phenotype of a person to look like a typical person of another racial group.
Dolezal successfully passed as black for years. If someone wanted to go even further they could get plastic surgery to change their facial structure.
‘Gender’ is not a polite synonym for “sex”. It refers specifically to the observed differences in the sexes that are cultural.
Yes and no. It can also refer to a more personal sense of stable internal identity (which is admittedly kind of hard to define) as “male” or “female.” There are transwomen who dress in a feminine style because they identify as female, and then there are cis-men who enjoy crossdressing as a hobby or a fetish. (And also, there are transwomen who don’t dress in a particularly feminine style.)
Dolezal successfully passed as black for years. If someone wanted to go even further they could get plastic surgery to change their facial structure.
I doubt she passed as black, but yes she probably passed as mixed race, and mixed race people are usually considered black by default. It would be interresting to see pictures of people who have had surgery to look like someone of another racial group. While I can find a lot of pictures of transsexual people who pass completely as the other sex I have never seen any pictures of people that pass completely as another race. The only person I can think of is of Michael Jackson, and he looked a little bit strange.
Yes and no. It can also refer to a more personal sense of stable internal identity (which is admittedly kind of hard to define) as “male” or “female.” There are transwomen who dress in a feminine style because they identify as female, and then there are cis-men who enjoy crossdressing as a hobby or a fetish.
I’m not really sure that internal identity is something biological.
Neymar Jr.?
I’m not really sure that internal identity is something biological.
What else would it be? All thoughts, feelings and states of mind originate in the brain.
If you mean “not genetic,” then I’d agree, gender identity is probably not purely genetic. There are cases of identical twins with one having gender dysphoria from an early age (sometimes very early, like two or three) and the other being comfortable with their biological sex. It could be hormonal, or a developmental quirk, or a combination of different things.
I don’t know exactly where gender identity comes from, but the fact that it can’t be easily pinned down to one cause doesn’t mean that it’s not “real.” Unless someone takes the hardcore behaviorist stance that subjective internal experiences aren’t real to begin with and that only observable behavior matters…but even then, there are probably going to be observable differences.
It’s kind of like when doctors ask a patient to rate their pain on a scale of 1 to 10. What they’re rating is a subjective internal sense of their own pain level, as opposed to hard physiological data like heart-rate, and it’s hard to say how accurate it is, but it’s still a form of data. Similarly, I’d say that how “male” or “female” someone feels is a form of data.
@psmith
I hadn’t seen Neymar Jr. before this. That’s pretty interesting.
@psmith: Interresting, thanks. Going to look into this.
@Hyzenthlay
Sure. But because all sex differences are on a spectrum I have a hard time seeing how something like internal identity could be biological. And because we know that the brain differences between males an females are statistical and there is quite some overlap I don’t see how there would be some binary switch somewhere that someone would just know they are “female” or “male” without some external reference to compare. And I also don’t see how information such as “male” and “female” could be encoded somewhere in the brain like a computer.
Gender identity is certainly real, no doubt about that. But I think it’s always dependent on external reference and culture.
“(obviously, allowing for more partners will increase your expected number of partners!)”
Not necessarily true! For example, I live in a culture where most women would be repulsed by the concept of polyamory, so if I were poly, and the women I would like to date were to know in advance that I were, they would probably avoid me. I expect the increased rejection rate would outweigh the effect of the increase in possible simultaneous partners, although I have no way to empirically confirm this. (I suppose I could start pretending to be polyamorous, and then approach a lot of people…)
I believe most people live in such circumstances. My basis is that most men will want to get as much sex as they can, so if identifying as poly would achieve that goal then that is what they would do. Since most men identify as monogamous (even when in practice many are not), I think it’s fair to conclude that identifying as monogamous is the sex-maximising strategy for most men.
And yeah, not all men are sex-mad horn dogs. But most of us are. Just being honest here.
I’ve slept with a lot of men and I can’t say that as a group they strike me as sex-mad horndogs (as opposed to some more reasonable claim like “on average desiring sex somewhat more often than the average woman does”). You yourself might be a sex-mad horndog but the typical mind fallacy is real.
You kind of talk about this, but notice that you’ve got about 1.4 monogamous women for every polygamous one and over 4 monogamous men for every polygamous one. That at least signals that – if self-selection isn’t going on here – a lot more women than men are interested in polygamy.
With that said, it’s entirely possible that many women will stick with an alpha, but some will have an alpha and some side guy or two side guys as well, which would explain why polygamous men are with someone; the question is what is meant by a poly partner, a full-time girlfriend or not? But I admit that you could easily be right.
I’m not sure how much of this is some kind of selection effect. I’ve found that women are much more common in some subcorners of the rationalist community than others – for example, the Unsong wrap party was over a third female, about 3x more than the SSC community as a whole. I wonder if women are more common in the main Bay Area group which is mostly poly. If I had more people I would have tried crunching Bay Area and non-Bay separately.
Side note, but I get the sense that there has become a huge split of the rationalist community into Bay Area group and the online group. I think you count in the Bay Area group despite not living there, because you have the real-life social connections.
If there’s a selection effect, the first that comes to my mind is: People of either sex who expect to be able to attract multiple sexual partners may be more likely to be interested in, and identify as, poly, because it benefits them more.
Maybe include self-assessed attractiveness/mate value in the next survey?
(context: I identify as somewhere vaguely in the poly sphere, and empirically I can attract more than one woman. How many more is questionable, and even thinking about my own “mate value” feels distasteful even though I acknowledge that there is something real in the concept)
I would believe, based on social norms, that married women have a substantially easier time having casual sex than married men.
I don’t know what social norms you’re referring to, but it almost certainly would be easier for the women in these relationships to find more sexual partners.
I suppose if the social norm was “married women cannot leave the house without the supervision of a male relative who will reliably kill them if they stray”, the statement would not be true.
Short of restrictions placed on women, it’s true of all times and places. Or at least the market only clears if men are the ones paying money. I suppose for some people paying a prostitute is “easier” than going to a bar and chatting up strangers.
a lot more women than men are interested in polygamy
Or possibly: a lot of guys are interested in poly, a lot of women aren’t, so the women who are interested in being poly will have a lot more men as potential partners than the other way round, e.g. if Tom and Howie and Luke and Ryan are open to a poly relationship but Bill and Roger aren’t, while Marie and Lucy and Sarah and Julie aren’t open to a poly relationship but Anne and Alice are, then individually Anne plainly has more potential partners than Howie does in their group (unless everyone is bi/pan).
Granted, that invented example above isn’t the same as the ratios from the survey where it’s 1 poly woman:3 poly men and 1 monogamous woman:10 monogamous men, but unless we get some kind of good figures on what exactly is the size of the Polygamous-American community, we can’t really draw any conclusions one way or the other.
It would be very good to have data as to the characteristics of each respondent’s partners, particularly their number of partners.
Q1. How many partners do you have?
Q2. If you have one or more partners, what is the average number of partners they have?
and/or
Q2. If you have one or more partners, what is the highest number of partners any of these has?
I think you’d fall victim to the friendship paradox.
Wouldn’t we be precisely measuring for the friendship paradox? The “paradox” results because there are some people with a great many friends, and others who have very few (but are friends with those who have a great many). The more the super-social people dominate the “friend scene”, the stronger the “paradoxical” result will be.
Therefore, the difference between average partners and average partners-of-partners for both genders could serve as an excellent proxy for whether there’s more polygyny or polyandry, and what the distribution is. Like, if the friendship paradox effect were strong in men, but weak to negative in women, that would strongly imply predominant polyandry, and vice versa. Even when both effects are positive, relative effect size would be useful.
That paradox is only veridical, and understanding why it happens can turn that confusion into useful data. (Although we’d need a larger data set, LW is guaranteed to be confounded to hell)
Or, wait, to put it more clearly. The friendship paradox happens because of centrality; centrality is what we’re looking for; therefore, the friendship paradox is a good tool to use to look for it.
Um, if you’re sampling from a population (i.e. the rationalist community) with a 10:1 M:F ratio, then sure, lots of poly relationships will be multiple men to one woman. But I bet that wouldn’t be the case in the population at large.
High-status men keeping harems is the norm historically, conforms to stereotypes and personal experience about relative sex drives, and makes sense biologically.
I’m not sure that pleading to history is accurate here, for the same reason that “women only working at home and caring for children is the norm historically” is not a good prediction of modern reality.
History is suggestive of the underlying biological forces, even if their exact manifestation changes depending on the cultural and economic context. While it’s true that women no longer spend all of their time working at home and caring for children, they still do the majority of housework and childcare, and earn less than men mainly because they pursue less ambitious careers that allow them more flexibility, and are more likely to take time off to raise young children at home. So the basic pattern has hardly vanished, because the underlying biological forces have not changed.
Now it’s true that the historical pattern in polygamous societies reflected in part a patriarchal social structure that legally subjugated women, which is not the case today. However, those social structures were not arbitrary, but themselves derived from the underlying psychology of our species. The prevailing pattern is grounded in biology, and thus unlikely to change.
The underlying psychology of our species is usually filtered through utilitarian need. You can find matriarchal societies where men raise their sisters children and there’s little male paternal investment. The bar against such an arrangement is not human psychology or human nature, but the tendency for low-paternal-investment societies to be defeated in warfare and to be less productive (since more energy must be devoted to competition for mates.)
Modern polyamory, with genetic testing and family planning, can potentially avoid some of these downsides.
Matrilineal, not matriarchal. AFAIK, matriarchal societies are the lizardmen of lizardmen in the realm of societal structures.
Are the historical drivers of polygyny being the dominant paradigm societal or biological? Honestly, I don’t know and neither of you should claim to. I’m biased toward biology, and I think the bias is a good one, but ultimately I don’t have too much of an idea. I do think that humility should imply caution, though.
This is closer to the reason that I am not down with polyamory. Lower-class people fail to use family planning and STD testing, let alone genetic testing, in an at-all reliable way. The rosy picture that quote expects is a pipe dream. If a bunch of largely rich LW’ers in Cali want to have their orgies, I say let them. But should this trend trickle down to less weird, less obsessively conscientious communities, I expect pain and tragedy.
But should this trend trickle down to less weird, less obsessively conscientious communities, I expect pain and tragedy.
I think we have functional polyamory amongst exactly those communities and it isn’t at all like the rosy world of ethically-informed and conscientious intelligent high-achieving people used in the kind of “the new trend in relationships” articles.
I’ve talked on here before about my experience in social housing and I do think forget about serial monogamy, some at least have moved on to “he’s my ex- and my sister’s current boyfriend and my new boyfriend is her ex and I also have another ex that I see from time to time and my boyfriend goes to spend time with his ex-partner who is the mother of one of his kids and oh yeah I met another ex and it was his birthday and we went back to his place to celebrate and well, things happened and that’s how I’m expecting this new baby”. (I’m thinking of one particular situation that gave me the shivers to contemplate and I don’t foresee it becoming rarer as time goes on, and I’m not talking about the quasi-incest of “had a baby by my boyfriend, when he was sent to prison I took up with his dad, the grandfather of my child, and had a baby with him” situation).
The running ‘joke’ in the section was that in about ten to fifteen years’ time there would be a hell of a lot of unwitting incest going on because none of these kids had any idea who their fathers and half-siblings were, and if Michelle and Paddy meet up in the pub now that they’re both 18 and strike it off together, there could be every chance that they have the same father and not know it.
You can already see how the slope is slipping from gay marriage into polyamory, and how it could go from there into incest. Hopefully we can find good Schelling points, but given the near-prophetic power of all the social conservatives who have been called “alarmist” in the past, I’m increasingly pessimistic.
A fun quote from a friend of mine: “What conservatives do in these situations is take principles and apply them uniformly and then see the results. And that gets called the ‘slippery slope fallacy’ when really, it’s just something far older and totally non-fallacious: reductio ad absurdum.”
“women only working at home and caring for the children” is in fact not the norm historically for most people outside of local elites. Elites had access to sufficient surplus income that they could afford to maintain portions of the household (read: women and children) in a condition of idleness. Though it should be noted that this was not always the case: for significant portions of subsaharan africa, agriculture was viewed as “women’s work,” and left almost exclusively to females while men engaged in military or pastoral activities. For European peasants, labor was at a premium due to the time-sensitive nature of agricultural tasks, familial poverty, and the lack of modern labor-saving devices, and so women, men, and children all worked in the fields. Town populations which grew wealtheir attempted to gain prestige through aping the practices of the elite, and so it became de rigeur for any respectable burgher to have a stay-at-home wife. Though even here there were exceptions; brewing, innkeeping, and small-scale crafting were all significant sources of trade expertise and income for non-peasant women.
Brewing and innkeeping was perhaps the most respectable kind of job for women from the dawn of civilization until the Industrial Revolution. The only king on the Sumerian King List called out as female, Kug-Bau, held it before seizing power in Kish. =)
A quick google does not turn up any Kug-Bau beers. Clearly, we either don’t have enough classicists or historians becoming craft-brewers.
Even more generally speaking, I suspect that polyamory, as practiced within the rationalist community, probably differs quite a bit the version of polyamory that might be practiced anywhere else.
I haven’t actually seen an episode of Sister Wives, but I’d be willing to bet nobody appearing on that show is likely to be confused with someone who might have taken a Less Wrong survey at any point during their life…
I’m not sure you can draw conclusions about polyamory generally by taking a sample of polyamorous rationalists…
Rationalist polyamory is indeed very different from “Sister Wives” polygamy, but the former is much closer to what “polyamory” generally refers to in other poly social groups.
Data point: the only other community I’ve seen with a high concentration of poly people is the fusion dance scene, which does poly in a way very similar to the rationalist community and is much closer to gender parity.
(That is: you do not see high-status men “hoarding” women. A large majority of poly people who are dating at least one person are dating at least two people, and this is approximately as true for women as for men.)
>A large majority of poly people who are dating at least one person are dating at least two people, and this is approximately as true for women as for men.
This is the opposite of Scott’s numbers for the SSC poll-taking community, not very similar – in the post, a large majority of poly people who have partners have just one partner, and this is true for either gender.
Scott’s numbers seem to suggest that the majority of poly relationships in the rationalist community are such that both partners in the relationship are poly in theory, but only one is poly in practice. To be sure, that’s a somewhat overreaching interpretation, and there may be other factors that explain a large majority of one-partner responses (such as large numbers of transient one-partnerhoods).
Sure, dance has more relationships in general – presumably related to having closer to gender parity, but possibly also being a more outgoing community. I just meant in terms of gender dynamics.
I don’t think you can infer “both partners in the relationship are poly in theory, but only one is poly in practice” from the given data. It seems equally consistent with “two people in a relationship are poly in theory, but neither is dating anyone else”, no?
The two other poly communities I’ve been in were mostly female, and tended to involve F/M relationships + both partners dating other women.
Were these communities also centered around a particular location and/or subculture the way Scott’s poly community is?
I think many cases where polyamory exists are a (successful) adaptation to communities with very skewed gender ratios.
Talk about ban bait.
My only problem with polyamory is the same problem I have with the Social Justice movement.
First of all, if you want to be polyamorous, go for it, that’s totally fine — provided the usual constraints, i.e. everyone involved is a consenting adult, all the children are taken care of properly, all the taxes are paid, whatever.
But, secondly, being polyamorous doesn’t somehow make you smarter, or more moral, or generally more enlightened than non-polyamorous people. It’s just a romantic preference. Similarly, preferring to date people of your own sex/gender/whatever doesn’t make you wonderful and special and a paragon of virtue; it’s just a preference.
While polyamory certainly doesn’t make you smarter, I expect that it’s positively correlated with IQ (in the general population, probably not among rationalists, who are already selected for that).
Lower-IQ people less likely?
Selection effect. “Polyamory” is an upper-class concept, and the impoverished baby daddy to four single moms is not treated as practicing polyamory.
This. “Polyamory” is a neologism of wealthy progressives. The polygamous behavior of less WEIRD parts of even the US population don’t get that label.
Because most likely he’s not practicing polyamory. If he had multiple partners at the same time, he probably had to hide them from each other, and he wouldn’t have been fine with his partners seeing someone else while he was with them.
blacktrance–This is both a “no true Scotsman” fallacy and still evidence of selection bias. Openly having multiple concurrent partners is a lifestyle only accepted among upper class progressives, a high IQ subset of Americans. Country club membership is probably also strongly correlated with high IQ, for the same reason.
No True Scotsman is a fallacy in which conceptual boundaries are never clearly drawn and/or are changed ad hoc to avoid counterexamples, but here’s nothing like that here. Polyamory, by definition, requires everyone involved to be informed about the non-monogamous rules of the relationship and to consent to them. Therefore neither serial monogamy nor cheating are polyamory.
That’s true, though I’d guess that polyamorous people tend to be higher-IQ even among upper-class progressives.
This is quite of an assumption. Arrangements such as “hookups”, “friends with benefits”, etc., where people have sexual encounters with multiple partners without an expectation of exclusivity, are rather common and socially acceptable in many circles.
Upper-middle class nerds systematize this and call it “polyamory”, because they are nerds and they like to systematize things, and because they want to set themselves apart from what they consider as low-status cultures of low-IQ, low-impulse-control people who end up making lots of single-parent children (even though in reality the results might not be necessarily much different: some time ago there was an unemployed single mother on this very blog begging for money, with Scott’s endorsement, in order to raise a child who accidentally resulted from one of those allegedly enlightened high-IQ rationalist polyamorous relationships).
I think this is an entirely unjustified assumption. I’m surprised Deiseach hasn’t yet piped in to regale us with stories of polyamory-by-another-name she’s encountered in the underclass.
@Jaskologist
Like this?
@vV_Vv, very good point about “friends with benefits.” I wouldn’t be surprised if the duration of those friendships is comparable to the duration of rationalist polyamoric relationships. Though, both for duration and single-parenthood rates, we should really have more than just a single datapoint each to generalize from…
It’s even simpler than that. Polyamory isn’t exactly the hoity toity Millennial name for what older generations and working class people call “swinging,” but it’s damn close.
It sort of depends. I consider myself more enlightened than people who made their relationship “choices” by just going with the flow and never considering any alternative. But people who thought about themselves and their options and decided for monogamy are no less enlightened.
Enlightenment is about making decisions instead of passively letting the world around you make a decision for you.
Just because your choice in something is arrived at through your own reasoning doesn’t make the choice better. Often conventional wisdom is smarter than you.
It’s like saying that people who have meticulously read and pondered Von Däniken’s theories are more enlightened than those who haven’t, regardless of the conclusions they draw.
Implying… you’ve somehow proved that there are no moral arguments for polyamory, or you believe morality favors monogamy?
I believe morality is neutral with respect to N-amory.
I feel like there’s this irritating bait-and-switch where society attacks poly people as horrible, poly people say “We’re not so bad, honest!”, and then society interprets this as “Oh, you’re saying you’re better than us and all of you are scum? Then fuck you!”
I realize that this is probably based on “society” not being a single actor, but I guess I can just plead that people notice when others are defending themselves as not worse than anyone else, versus claiming to be better than others.
It seems like the “you think you’re better than me!?!” aspect is separate, at least from this anti-poly guy’s perspective.
Poly people are pretty aggressive proselytizers. If you ever mention a relationship issue in a poly-leaning space it’s nearly guaranteed that someone will chime in to ask “have you tried switching over to poly?” It’s like Linux fanatics or vegans if they were also trying to get your girlfriend to cheat on you.
As a poly person, I have literally never observed this happening. (That said, in my experience, omnivores have far more difficulty shutting up about being omnivores than vegans have about being vegan.)
Ozy please don’t take this the wrong way but you’re weird, and your social circle is also weird. Bay Area rationalists are pretty much the central example of anglospheric weirdness. I don’t think your observations are representative.
Haha, yeah, I had that same conversation all the time when I was a vegetarian:
Person: Would you like a burger?
Me: No thanks, I’m a vegetarian.
Person: Oh really, why’s that?
Me: Well, you know, I don’t really like meat that much, I can’t see any compelling reason to eat meat, but there are a lot of reasons not to, like health benefits or preventing animal suffering – ‘
Person: ‘ANIMAL SUFFERING!!! ARE YOU CALLING ME A TORTURER? ARE YOU CALLING ME A BAD PERSON? WHY ARE VEGETARIANS SO FUCKING SMUG?!
hlynkacg: I have been vegetarian since I was three years old. My community is very weird, and I’m glad about that, because it means the omnivores will just give me some food I can eat instead of deciding that they need to concern-troll about how I get my protein*, or wave bacon in front of my face while saying I BET YOU WANT TO EAT THAT THAT’S SO GOOD**, or making jokes about how vegetarianism is HIV and veganism is AIDS, or informing me that my tomato probably had a home and a family and don’t I hear its screams, or making fucking jokes about how fucking vegetarians can’t fucking shut up about being fucking vegetarian when literally the only reason I mentioned it is because I was sort of hoping that when I went over to your house I would be able to have something other than raw carrots for dinner. The omnivores here are very weird because they don’t do that! I am grateful for it every day!
*for some reason it is always people who never willingly eat a vegetable who do this
**no, literally no one who has been vegetarian for a decade wants to eat bacon, it smells repulsive and makes me want to vomit
Yes, my brother is Vegan, he basically never talks about it, everyone in our family CONSTANTLY gives him shit about it, constantly. I am very far from any Bay Area Rationalist circles. There are only two things I can think of to explain the common perception. Older hippies, one of the larger groups that turn to vegetarianism but who I never interact with, talk about it all the time and try to push it on people, or omnivores* feel threatened when someone mentions that they are vegetarian and over compensate aggressively.
*I am an omnivore, although before Ozy’s comment I have never seen anyone expressly call non-vegetarians as such.
Edit: Good point Nornagest
PETA ads probably have something to do with it, too.
When someone gets you to admit that you think he is the equivalent of a torturer, and then gets offended, he is offended by your beliefs. It’s true that you didn’t speak those beliefs until prompted, but you had the beliefs before being prompted, and the fact that you have them, not just that you speak them, is what he’s really objecting to.
I am a pescetarian for some 6+ years now. So far, omnivores and vegetarians I know mostly express curiosity, while some of the vegans I know think they are “morally superior” to me.
I mean, the thing that bothers me most about anti-poly inequality arguments is that they are willing to control individuals sex and family life for the sake of inequality *only* when it comes to polyandry.
I mean, if these same people constantly wrote about the need for parent licenses (we want children to grow up in at least a somewhat equally good environment after all) or some such I could take them more seriously, as it is I start to suspect that they are emotionally against poly and then they work backwards.
Another interesting thing I’ve noticed; people don’t seem to mind single people having casual sex and or less serious poly relationships as much as people having loving relationships or loving relationships that involve child rearing. I mean, conservatives love to go on about the need for a two-parent household but get freaked the fuck out at the mere prospect of a 3+ parent household, despite the fact simple arithmetic concludes that the kid will have more resources lavished upon her/him.
An interesting point, particularly since the historical pattern is actually an intergenerational home, in which grandparents assisted in raising the children. Thus our atomized nuclear family (hehe) actually provides less care for children than the historical norm.
I remember back when I was a little kid in public school and they were trying to sell divorce to us. “You get to have two houses to live in! Isn’t that great?” This was very long ago, but I do believe there was also stuff about how lucky it must be to have 4 parents who love you.
Your school sounds weird.
+1. I’m wondering how many kids went home and tried to sell divorce to their parents.
Casual sex and “less serious poly relationships” are traditionally viewed as a temporary phase in which one samples among the available partners to find the best single candidate with which to settle down and raise children. As I’ve noted before, it is telling that the standard term is premarital sex rather than e.g. amarital.
And yes, I think most people even in traditional societies have tacitly accepted this sort of thing so long as it is understood that everybody will be formally paired off by child-raising time. Formalizing polyamory as a lifestyle rather than a phase, is a substantial change from the tacitly-accepted norm.
You are assuming that the 3+ parent household will have the same number of children as the 2-parent one. This seems unlikely (and has long-term demographic issues if true).
I think the math still checks out even if a 3+ parent household has the same amount of kids they would have if they’d been separated into an equivalent number of two-parent households. This is simply due to economies of scale. Maintaining a single household is cheaper than maintaining multiple households, which means more money left over. Even if you need to buy a bigger house for all the people, it’s still cheaper than buying a bunch of small houses.
You are assuming that the 3+ parent household will have the same longevity as the 2-parent one. This may be true with high-IQ nerds. I doubt it is true of normal humans. Indeed, in our modern liberal society, the lower classes cannot even seem to navigate 2-parent marriages.
This is the most important problem with this article and many others like it. “X can be done well” does not imply “X should not be stigmatized”. If a way of life has great potential to be harmful for the worst off, it should be stigmatized, and those who are truly committed to living it should be willing to work through the stigma to live how they want.
@Yaleocon
Stigmatizing social behaviors that low-conscientiousness people fail at is an extra-legal form of what some conservative thinkers call “anarcho-tyranny.” It leaves the people doing harm alone (that’s the anarchy) while hurting the innocent (that’s the tyranny).
People with low-conscientiousness are nonresponsive to stigma for the same reason they are nonresponsive to other, more severe social incentives like firing, bankruptcy, arrest. and imprisonment: They have low-conscientiousness! This means that the only people stigma harms are the people who are conscientious and prudent enough that the stigma matters to them. And these are the kind of people who can safely engage in the stigmatized behavior anyway.
I’m not sure I agree with the original, conception of anarcho-tyranny as it applies to the legal system. But when it comes to extralegal social norms like stigma it hits the nail on the head again and again. Another obvious example is the lowered birth rate in modern countries. People who’d be great parents put off having children, or don’t have any children at all, because of stigma aimed at low-conscientiousness parents, who continue to have kids as normal, since stigma doesn’t affect them.
I don’t think the only variable at work is conscientiousness. A lot of it is intelligence, time preference, risk aversion, etc.
Also, I strongly disagree with the overall narrative sketched out. Homosexuality is stigmatized (which I disagree with) to a significant degree in lower-class communities–and that has a serious negatize impact. Skipping out on a woman you’ve impregnated is less stigmatized than in the past–and that has a serious negative impact. Norming effects are real throughout the class distribution, and are probably stronger among people who have stronger senses of community. If anything, it’s the atomized elite who are going to spurn social norms, due to their relative financial and social independence and individualism.
In all fairness, I don’t see the upper classes doing a great job of navigating 2-parent marriages either.
This is totally true, and important. But comparatively? It’s not even close.
Fair point.
despite the fact simple arithmetic concludes that the kid will have more resources lavished upon her/him.
Only if you assume amount of resources spent on particular kid(s) grows with the number of partners the parent(s) has/have. Which does not follow from “simple arithmetic” in any way.
Also if you think the main and only thing that concerns the conservatives is the amount of resources, you may need to seriously upgrade your knowledge about conservatives.
The more people living in a house, the smaller each person’s share of the mortgage or rent will be. That means that even if the partners who aren’t biological parents give nothing to the kid, their parents will still have more resources.
How many “three parent households” are you familiar with? How many last through 20+ years of child rearing?
Personally, I’m more familiar with the pathologies associated with re-married fathers, and observing how often their new wives cause the men to short children from previous wives.
Is there really some reason to believe that in a 1 man – 2 woman relationship, the mothers will treat the other woman’s child as well as their own?
Is there some reason to believe that in a 2 man – 1 woman relationship
1: You’ll get twice as man children as in a 1 man 1 woman relationship?
2: The men will treat the other man’s child as well as their own?
In either case, should we expect the half siblings to treat each other as well as their whole siblings? Why?
Do none of you people believe in genetics? Inheritance? Darwinian evolution?
Yes. Adopted siblings treat each other well more often than not, and they aren’t related at all.
Evolution is not sophisticated enough to program people to care about genetics. It just programmed people to care about people that they grew up with, because in the ancestral environment you were almost always related to those people.
Look up numbers on how often step parents abuse step children physically and sexually compared to biological parents.
Cultural transmission of the idea of wicked step-mothers and wicked step-fathers happens because these are very dangerous situations for children.
Evolution sure as hell is sophisticated enough to get unrelated adults to treat unrelated children as unrelated.
Now look at the split between stepparents who raised their stepchildren from infancy or nearly so, and those who stepped in at a later age.
Ghatanathoah is mostly correct. Humans have a very limited ability to determine who is or is not genetically related to one another, so evolution cannot program us to treat people differently based on genetics. Evolution instead programs us to treat people differently based on how much time we have spent with them at various stages.
I suspect John Schilling is directionally right, though a large part of the effect is probably selection bias: the kind of man who will stick around and help raise a girl from infancy to the age she’d be of sexual interest to him can probably be trusted more around all young children than the average man who shows up in a single mother’s life. But first you need to get past the hurdle of him, say, shaking the baby to death, a category in which mother’s boyfriends/stepfathers appear to be over-represented.
Evolution is sophisticated enough for tomcats to figure things out, apparently relying on their sense of smell. Humans don’t smell so well, but we’re reasonably good at cognition. I’d think that there would be immense evolutionary value in applying this ability to correctly identifying our own children and investing resources accordingly, though of course evolution hasn’t had the time to work on this problem for as long as with tomcats, so our instincts are more easily fooled.
@Wency
Just remembered something I read earlier this week:
It’s a myth that humans’ sense of smell is inferior to that of other animals – here’s why
https://phys.org/news/2017-05-myth-humans-inferior-animals.html
That’s interesting. I have trouble watching dogs smell things and not believing they’re receiving more raw sensory data than I am. If dogs created art, it would surely be smell-based.
I take this to be similar to how it’s sometimes argued that humans are inherently better built for long-distance running than horses, yet in reality, horses win the man vs. horse marathon nearly all the time, despite having to bear a rider.
My understanding of Mans advantage in running is that we are endurance hunters, or capable of endurance hunting, something I believe only wolves also engage in. Which is basically that we can jog behind an animal (and importantly unique to humans, carry water) until the animal eventually collapses from exhaustion/heat. This hunting method is still practiced today by some African tribes. I am not sure how well this translates to a marathon.
The phrase is “persistence hunting“. It’s not just us and wolves, but only a bare handful of other predators do it, and most of them are canines. Works best against prey that’s adapted for short bursts of speed, like deer and antelopes.
Besides endurance, it also takes tracking skills, which big brains are helpful for.
Not polyamorous or particularly close to anyone who is, so I could be totally missing the point here, and I ask these questions in good faith out of curiosity.
But how does a polyamorous person typically define their “partners”? Only people they actually have sex or other romantic engagement with, or everyone in their group? Would a heterosexual man in a triad with another man and a woman say he had one partner or two? What about the woman?
What percentage of polyamorous people are gay, bisexual, or asexual? Probably much higher than the general population? If so that might also skew things.
Do people in “open relationships” with a primary partner describe themselves as polyamorous on the survey? How do the partner numbers of those people map out?
While the gender-swapped version of a harem of concubines might be rare, what about the other “failure” mode a Heartister might worry about: a “beta” male notionally in a polyamorous relationship with a woman who isn’t very sexually available to him, but relies on him for support while getting most of her sex from somebody else.
There are some people that identify themselves as “involuntarily celibate” – are there people who are involuntarily poly? That is they’d prefer a monogamous relationship, but being part of a poly group is the best they can get? (uncharitably, basically cuckolds in the literal sense, but putting a fig leaf of “poly” or “open relationship” on it)
Obviously that’s not the ideal or healthiest poly arrangement and may not be typical – but can it be said that never happens?
Typically, a partner is someone with whom you’re in a romantic relationship, but unfortunately there’s no consensus about the threshold for how much involvement counts as that. But only the people you’re personally involved with count as your partners – the heterosexual man in your scenario would have one partner, and the woman would have two (and technically it would be described as a V, not a triad, because not everyone is in a relationship with each other).
While it’s not impossible that some polyamorous person is in one of your last two scenarios, I personally don’t know of any instances of that, though I do know of a case in which someone who preferred more hierarchical poly didn’t have that option.
This strikes me as one of those things that sort of obviously exists but will be notoriously difficult to detect. I recall a few years back a blogger (a sort of third string New Atheist) announced one day that he was polyamorous and his marriage was ending. He’d opened up to her about his needs and she decided to have a go at the poly thing only to discover after some time that she couldn’t make it work.
Clearly she didn’t have a really choice in that situation, but her husband said she did. I don’t think she’d have contradicted him even if you asked her outright.
@gbdub
So, there was an NYT Magazine article about open marriages. One criticism (I don’t have the link; it was in Huffpo; it was by a woman in a couple profiled extremely briefly but not brought up) is that the couples in this article seem largely to be couples where sexual incompatibility was threatening to destroy the relationship, and opening the relationship – so maybe not the best image. (On the other hand, the article seemed positive – there have been various articles that seem to be kinda-sorta pushing open relationships in various upper-middlebrow publications like NYT Magazine, New York magazine, etc.
Three bits jumped out at me that seem to fit what you’re saying, to some degree. (I’m aware there are differences of definition; let’s say there are people who are perhaps not-entirely-voluntarily in open marriages, at the vary least, whether you count that as poly or not).
[couple where the man’s sex drive etc had been greater than the woman’s; woman is diagnosed with Parkinson’s; meets man at Parkinson’s-related event]
So: she finds a man who she is attracted to, sexually, more than her husband, cheats on her husband, and basically presents the whole thing as a fait accompli. The idea that he might get some say in it, instead of just getting cheated on, leads him to agree to an open marriage.
The kicker: the boyfriend’s wife didn’t know this was going on, and as of the publication of the article, still doesn’t. And you have to wonder whether the husband – with his wife chronically ill, and with the article making it sound like he’s the breadwinner (she’s described as picking up some work she could do from home prior to the Parkinson’s diagnosis, while he’s described as being tired after the workweek) – was worrying he would get wrecked in a divorce, and just went with the path of least resistance. It certainly wasn’t a fair way for it to occur – it’s pretty obvious he got less of a say than she did.
This one is kind of open and shut. It’s an ostensibly open relationship, he’s not dating anyone, she is, a lot. This couple isn’t profiled in the article, so we don’t know anything more, but it just comes off as a poor deal for the guy.
“I don’t want to have to do that again” is the sentiment I have seen in (monogamous) people in bad relationships where they worry that, as bad as it might be, it would be too hard to find someone new. She gets to date a rich guy and a soccer player, while still having the comfort of her main relationship. He gets not having “to do that again”. This, again, seems like a pretty uneven arrangement.
If partner A starts cheating, and when caught says “let’s have an open relationship”, or if partner A says “let’s have an open relationship” without the cheating (morally superior, of course), if partner B says yes because they don’t want to blow the relationship up…
@dndnrsn
> And you have to wonder whether the husband – with his wife chronically ill, and with the article making it sound like he’s the breadwinner – was worrying he would get wrecked in a divorce
How do you mean? I don’t want to overanalyse a short description, but for me it read the other way around. The text describes how she immediately turned around 180 degrees as soon as “divorce” was made an option. Because then it wasn’t sex and attraction anymore, but about losing the wealth, home and security (and spousal health care coverage?) her breadwinning husband provides for her.
And quote: “while he relayed his past grievance, she looked untroubled” Not exactly a reaction I would expect from a caring spouse.
Good point. It’s entirely possible that both of them had material reasons to stay in the relationship.
You left out the part where earlier in the marriage he suggested opening it up and she said no. It makes him somewhat less sympathetic.
This is true. For reference:
Neither of them comes off as hugely sympathetic, although in my view the wife dramatically less so – she’s the one who cheated, after all. Her response to him proposing opening the marriage – on the grounds that he was more interested in sex than she was; more attracted to her than she to him – was, no. Then, when she finds a guy she is actually attracted to, she cheats (what happened to her Catholic upringing?). When she gets caught, what her husband suggested and she shot down some time before becomes the new state of affairs.
I agree she comes off as worse off, but I also agree neither comes off well. I read between the lines of “poke around on the internet” and writing a blog article on the subject that it was not a suggestion that he brought up one time and then let drop.
In the poly communities I’ve been in, there isn’t really a “group”– it’s more like Alice is dating Bob and Charlie, Bob is dating Daniel and Eve, Charlie is dating Frank and Greg, Daniel is dating… and so on and so forth.
I have not observed this dynamic happening (except insofar as some people have primary relationships and don’t like sex very much). In general, amount of sex is highly correlated with amount of commitment, for pure reasons of convenience– it’s much easier to fuck someone if they live in the same house.
While I have observed this happening, I strongly suspect involuntarily monogamous people are far more common.
Generally speaking, your partners are those you have a direct relationship with. Your partner’s partners are your “metamours”. In a triad, every partner has a direct relationship with the other two members of the triad. So both the man and the woman would have 2 partners. (Considering only the triad) The transitive set of relationships (you partners + you partners’ partners + their partners and so on) is often referred to as “your polycule”.
IME, that certainly happens, but it not particularly common. After all the “beta” male is able to seek out more partners until his own sexual needs are satisfied.
Undoubtedly. I have met some people who are “poly” because the person they want to be with is but are deeply unhappy with the situation. It’s a pretty unhealthy situation and probably an unstable one. But the idea that “this is the best they can get” seems weird to me. What are they getting out of that situation? Romantic fulfillment? Clearly not. Sexual fulfillment? You mean they are so unappealing as a partner that they can’t find a single monogamous person who will have sex with them, but they will find poly persons (who already have other partners) who will have sex with them? That seems highly unlikely to me.
IME, the situation above arises because Alice really wants to be with Bob for some reason. Bob is poly and refuses to become monogamous with Alice. And while Alice could find other partners, Alice is fixated on Bob and will stick with him no matter how bad an idea this is. (You could replace “poly” with any other incompatibility) Usually, eventually Bob gets tired of Alice’s dishonesty (I mean, Alice needs to keep pretending to be at least somewhat OK with the situation) or Alice realizes she really needs to date someone she’s compatible with instead of Bob. Either way, they break up and everyone is happier.
I think you’re overstating the ease, or at any rate glossing over the difficulty, with which ‘the “beta” male is able to seek out more partners until his own sexual needs are satisfied’.
Someone in this role is going to have a much easier time finding a relationship if they are in a position to become a monogamous partner. The great majority of women are not looking for NSA sex or for that matter a role as someone’s secondary partner, and those that are will probably be able to find someone who is relatively more attractive.
Full disclosure, my situation is pretty much exactly what is described. I am in an open relationship. Have a wife and children. Opened the marriage maybe ten years ago. Would end it except that this would cause great suffering for the children and a financial catastrophe (not so much for me but for my wife). Unsurprisingly it is relatively easy for my wife to find prospects for sex, and relatively difficult for me. While I could no doubt close the marriage again by threatening to leave, it would gain me nothing. Overall I can’t recommend the practice to any man whose main selling points are his reliability as a mate, provider and father. And I would expect that most similar relationships would eventually disintegrate, with the attendant downsides if children are involved.
@Anonymold
I guess I’m confused. Are you unhappy about your marriage because your wife isn’t fulfilling your sexual needs? I would say this is no different a problem than, say, if your wife just didn’t want to have sex enough for you to feel satisfied. That’s the sort of thing you should talk with her and a therapist about to figure out a solution.
And honestly, as the child of divorced parents, I wish my parents had divorced a decade earlier and spared me and each other their years of growing mutual hatred. Divorce is hard on children, but so are unhappy marriages.
Seconded (based on similar personal experience) on the divorce front. I don’t believe staying together for the children is actually good for the children.
I appreciate your advice, but I am actually not unhappy and my marriage is not characterized by growing mutual hatred. In the absence of children I would end it not because it’s intolerable, or even particularly bad, but only because it would at that point be relatively pointless and would simply be a hindrance to finding a new partner (also my wife would be in a better position to support herself).
What I do claim is simply that the situation is not at all symmetrical, that *most* men would probably find my situation considerably less tolerable than I do, and so I would strongly suggest to them to reconsider if they’re on a similar path.
Overall I can’t recommend the practice to any man whose main selling points are his reliability as a mate, provider and father. And I would expect that most similar relationships would eventually disintegrate, with the attendant downsides if children are involved.
This quote echoes a common sentiment I’ve encountered in discussions of polyamory.
Reflecting on this comment thread as a whole is moving me to a more negative position on polyamory. The people poorly served by the practice seem to be 1.) those whose reproductive prospects and social position are most precarious and 2.) those responsible for producing the positive societal externalities I value most. I worry that the network effects inherent in the polyamorous model would compel these groups to participate in a system that poorly serves their reproductive and emotional needs and disadvantages them in the mating market. I am apprehensive about the spread of a practice that would complicate the lives of high-parental-investment men and women who are reasonably satisfied with one lifetime partner.
dndnrsn: I know a lot of poly people who only have one relationship. Most of the time, this is by choice: they only have emotional energy or time for one relationship, they’re picky about romantic partners, or they’re hella introverted. I think it is a mistake to assume from “one person has lots of partners, one person doesn’t” that the latter person is being taken advantage of.
How can you possibly describe “someone who intentionally chooses to only have one relationship” as poly? What am I missing here, exactly?
Another possibility is that they only have one relationship but they occasionally go on dates/hook up with people/don’t have constraints on what they might do romantically or sexually with someone else if they happen to want to.
Me (male) and my partner (female) both fit this definition. We have chose to date only each other at the moment, for matters of convenience and logistics—we’re just too busy at the moment to sustain more relationships. But we both have had more partners (casual and long-term) in the past, and we’re open to the possibility of any of us starting more relationships if conditions are favorable, or if we fall hopelessly in love etc. Even if we only date each other in practice, our status as “poly” still matter a lot of us, and it has many practical consequences; for example, we feel at ease about talking to each other about desiring other people sexually, or being infatuated by someone at work, etc.
Their partner has more than one relationship.
So what makes them a poly and not a cuck?
That they (claim to) don’t mind that their partner has another relationship?
I pretended to do that once too when my girlfriend said “I’m going to date someone else too and if you don’t like it you can get lost.” Do I count as poly?
So what makes them a poly and not a cuck?
Nothing, nothing at all.
The only way they wouldn’t be a cuckold/cuckquean is if the relationship was legally recognized, in which case they’d be monogamous with their polygynous/polyandrous spouse.
I’m not sure what you mean by the word “cuck”.
If your partner is dating more than one person with your consent, then you’re poly, yes. But it seems like you don’t want to be poly, in which case I would strongly advise you to have a monogamous relationship instead.
Does it count as my “consent” even if I dislike the situation, but prefer it to being dumped?
Obviously in that case I wanted a monogamous relationship – but that option was not given to me. I was told “you can be my guy on the side or you can be nothing at all.”
I guess I’m technically “consenting” to the situation, but I think it would be a HUGE stretch to say that I, myself, was poly.
And I think that’s the root of a lot of the criticism here. The assumption that a whole lot of low-status men AND women will end up in poly situations that they don’t actually want all so the higher-status member of the relationship can enjoy themselves marginally more.
@Matt M:
Clearly that’s not a great situation.
But I am confused. Did you prefer to be in the relationship on those terms, or not? To be clear, it sounds like there was never a “you get to be monogamous with this person” option; it was “you get to be in a poly relationship, or you do not get to be in a relationship at all”, yes?
If you did, I’m not sure how you think “no poly anywhere” would be better – that’s precisely “you do not get to be in this relationship which you prefer to be in”.
If you didn’t, in what way is that problem with poly? Is your objection merely “more people will end up in relationships that they don’t want, because people are bad at not having relationships they don’t want and poly increases incidence of relationships in general”?
Matt: My advice is that naturally monogamous people in polyamorous relationships never ends well. You’re going to be jealous and unhappy; you and your girlfriend will fight all the time; you or she will eventually get tired of the conflict and break up (hopefully before you drag children into this mess). It is much better to pull off the Band-Aid now than suffer through a couple years of misery that ends in exactly the thing you want to avoid. You found a girlfriend once, which implies that you’ll be able to do it again; there are many more monogamous fish in the sea than there are poly fish.
If you choose to make a stupid-ass decision then, okay, I guess you’re poly by relationship style but not by inclination. It is still a stupid-ass decision.
Nevertheless, in my experience, relationships where one person has way more partners than the other person are almost never instances of a naturally monogamous person making a stupid-ass decision (because that decision is clearly idiotic so most people are smart enough to avoid it).
Right, and this is where I think that elite silicon valley high IQ snobs fall dangerously off course.
It’s like dismissing spousal abuse as a problem because clearly violent men are easy to identify and only stupid women would get involved with one. And once he actually hits you, you know for sure, so you’d have to be a REAL idiot to not immediately leave, right?
People make “idiotic” decisions when it comes to relationships all the time. Like yeah, OBVIOUSLY you’re going to be miserable if you want a monogamous relationship and your partner insists on seeing other people too. But maybe you put up with it anyway because you think you’re in love with them, maybe you think they’ll change, maybe you think it won’t be that bad, maybe you’re just terrified of dying alone. But I’m unconvinced that having someone come along and say “you can avoid this by not making stupid decisions” solves any of your problems much at all.
Of all the conceptual gaps here, I find the idea that anybody is “naturally monogamous” to be the hardest to swallow.
Matt M:
Do you really find it implausible that someone might be happy with an arrangement in which they have one partner, who has multiple partners?
@Ozy: How do you justify your belief that a particular human is naturally monogamous, polyamorous, polygynous or polyandrous?
Jaskologist, in what sense do you find the idea of someone being naturally monogamous hard to swallow? Is it that you don’t think anyone sincerely prefers monogamy to polygamy, or that you think any such preference must be in some sense culturally derived and hence not “natural”? If the latter, you may be right; if the former, I assure you that I for one would strongly prefer to have exactly one partner.
@Matt M:
If you look for resources on broaching the subject of poly to your existing partner, you will inevitably come across something along the lines of “Your partner might decide they don’t want to have a relationship with you on those terms and they are entitled to that and if they can’t be happy in a poly relationship, then them making that decision is a good thing.” Similarly, if you look for resources for people whose partners have brought up poly, they will say something along the lines of “If this is a deal breaker, then that’s ok and you should do what’s right for you.”
In other words, if you spend any time researching the topic you will come across very specific advice on how to avoid making a stupid decision. And sure, breaking up with somebody you love sucks either way. But this is really no different than any other way your partner might identify a boundary as a deal breaker for them.
@Alexandre Zani
I believe Matt M’s point was not that the poly person is making a stupid decision, but that the other (preferring monogamy) is making a “stupid” by being stuck in a relationship that makes them unhappy but where they see no easy way out.
See the examples further above mentioned by dndnrsn, where one partner decided to be polyamorous while the other person just went along. Now people who happily (!) practice polyamory obviously have a different view on this, but in general, jealousy seems to be a strong motivating force for many human beings (it is at least portrayed as this in popular fiction; it also seems to be a non-negligible motivator for homicide). Someone who is attractive with a large social circle might wonder why anyone would choose to stay in a relationship that makes them unhappy – don’t these people who stay in a half-poly relationship show by revealed preferences that they are okay with this?
Consider someone deciding that he will, from now on, sometimes communicate with his wife using physical force. She is free to hit back, of course. This is not domestic abuse if she doesn’t leave, right? — see how she even covers up her bruises with make-up and tells everybody she is fine! And while a large proportion of onlookers would assume that she is a “victim”, they are only committing the typical mind fallacy: they certainly wouldn’t want to be in a relationship where they get assaulted regularly, but how can they draw a conclusion about her?
Of course there are “naturally” (I don’t like this roman theological word, genetically-inclined is a better word) monogamous humans. We’re those “dysfunctional” people called “co-dependent” in the same books that used to call homosexuals and transgender people crazy too. Nevermind co-dependance describes pretty much exactly the mechanism by which genetically monogamous species such as owl monkeys are possible and that this biological mechanism has been shown to exist (more or less) in humans too. I.e distress when separated from pair bond mate. We’re found in higher numbers in egalitarian forager (hunter gatherer) overall less sexually dimorphic populations such as the south african Hadza, or to a lesser extent northern europeans.
Ozy is right, the rational thing to do is to not involve yourself with someone who isn’t as monogamously-inclined as you are. But that’s easier said than done, particularly if your dating pool is pretty shallow because you’re not sexually dimorphic enough by current western standards of desirability.
@The Element of Surprise: That seems like a potentially poor analogy given fear of getting stalked, harrassed or beaten to death is typically not a factor in the polyamory scenario (unless it is also abusive, in which case the problem is the abuse – not inherently the polyamory, though it’s certainly a persuasive weapon to the so inclined).
Monogamy does not at all guard against jealousy. It’s not at all unheard of that some people are ‘married to their work’ despite being in a relationship – that’s stressful for their partner in a monogamous relationship as well, for nearly all of the same reasons as someone being given poor treatment in a polyamourous arrangement would. The partner desires attention and love and isn’t getting as much as they need to be psychologically healthy, or as much as they would deserve given they pitch in.
Going “aha, but polyamoury is bad!” doesn’t address the problem that some people get ignored despite pulling their weight in a relationship. But just as a functioning monogamous relationship doesn’t cause this imbalance, a functioning polyamourous relationship doesn’t, either. It’s about communication – about listening to what your partners want and need. This goes both ways and often involves compromises.
Just to pitch in on this in particular: I am a woman in a relationship where I have a primary who would rather be in a monogamous relationship with me. He will not fuck me, though, and I’ve told him this is intolerable for me in the long run (it contributes to depression), but I desperately don’t want to leave because I love him (the thought is emotionally terrifying), and he desperately doesn’t want me to leave because he loves me.
He understands my problem and is allowing me to be polyamourous is his part of our compromise. My part of the compromise is a massive financial commitment, in the form that I take a sabbatical every time I want to spend vacation time with my other relationships, so that my actual paid vacation time is dedicated to my primary (at the moment this means I have no savings – working on it). My inofficial part of the compromise is also that I do most of the household and give him all the attention he wants (which actually isn’t a lot – I’ve told him a few times he treats me like I’m a (beloved) piece of decoration in our living room). Recently he’s started to give me some financial support of his own accord (mostly in the form that he pays for certain groceries by himself – he’s always had a higher food consumption and we split all our bills 50/50 unless it’s personal entertainment items) because he’s coming to understand that our arrangement costs me about three grand a year.
Is he not as happy as he maximally could be? Sure. He’s made concessions. Is he happy with the arrangement in absolute terms? Definitely. If you’re going to tell me he’s actually getting shafted, given I subsidise his life I’m honestly going to be heavily sceptical. However, if you just asked him, he’d say “well, I suppose my girlfriend is polyamourous and I’d rather she was monogamous”, because the other things aren’t at the forefront of his mind, and you’d be none the wiser about how much commitment this means from me.
Do you really find it implausible that someone might be happy with an arrangement in which they have one partner, who has multiple partners?
I find it INCREDIBLY unlikely (although not completely impossible) that someone who prefers monogamy for themselves would prefer their partner to have multiple partners. I can see some people who would be “willing to put up with it” (as I was, for a short deal), but that’s a different story.
And this is the whole point of both National Review AND Heartsie. We shouldn’t focus on genders here, we should focus on status. Poly won’t be a tool for women to oppress men or men to oppress women, it will be a tool for the high status to oppress the low status.
And I ESPECIALLY object to Ozy’s decision to describe “people who have only one partner but date people with multiple partners” as poly themselves. It’s a crude analogy, but I think it’s apt and I’ll continue to make it – just because someone dates someone who beats them up does not necessarily imply that the person taking the beating is super into BDSM. Nor do I think anyone would justify telling a battered spouse “well you just made stupid decisions, try to be less of an idiot in the future.” Yeah, you can put on your rational hat and tell me about revealed preferences all you want. But the person dating a poly/abusive partner is not necessarily expressing a preference for poly/abusiveness itself. They are expressing a preference for “partner I like + poly/abuse” over “not having partner I like at all”
Of course, the revealed preference route could lead us to suggest that spousal abuse is a net good for society, right? I mean, clearly the abuser enjoys it and derives a great deal of utility from it (given the reputational, not to mention real legal risk involved). And the fact that their partners don’t leave them shows they clearly enjoy it too, or at the very worst are neutral on it. So overall net utility is increased, right? So surely an enlightened society would embrace domestic violence and stop telling consenting adults how to live their lives, right?
Matt: Spousal abuse is different because the first act of any remotely sensible abuser is making it so you can’t leave. The calculations of a spouse who is being beaten are often “well, if I stay he’ll hit me, but if I leave he might kill me.” As described, your girlfriend has not made it so you can’t leave, but if she has I strongly advise calling the domestic violence hotline. Emotional abuse is real abuse; a person who has unilaterally made your relationship poly and caused you to feel like you can’t leave it is abusing you, and I hope you find the help and support you need to leave.
But most people who are poly and only in one relationship themselves really aren’t in the situation you describe. My husband is an example. My husband is very definitely poly; in fact, monogamy was one of his dealbreakers about finding a spouse. He doesn’t have a girlfriend, because it is terribly time-consuming and he’s quite introverted; he hooks up with girls maybe five or six times a year. But those five or six times a year are important to him and I don’t think he’d be able to be happy without them. I think it would be very much a mistake to call him monogamous (not the least because the average monogamous person would probably frown on their husband having six one-night-stands a year!).
Le Maistre Chat: I suspect the most common category is “can be happy in either a monogamous or poly relationship.” But I’m definitely incapable of being happy in a monogamous relationship, and I have given advice to people who are like “I was really good at being monogamous, and then I became poly and now I’m miserable! What gives?” At which point I pointed out that polyamory is not actually for everyone, it is okay and possible to be happier as a monogamous person, and they broke up with their partners and became mono in short order.
@Ozy Frantz:
I’m seriously astonished that you can’t understand the following (common) situation.
X and Y are in a monogamous relationship.
Y wants to open the relationship/be polyamorous.
X has monogamous preferences and feels like they have low mate value and would struggle to get on without Y.
X reluctantly agrees to open the relationship/be polyamorous.
Your argument is: X should leave the relationship (or refuse to open the relationship). Yeah, maybe they should, but it’s not always that easy. You’d have to be autistic not to recognise this.
I say this as someone who was in the above situation but chose to not agree to open the relationship. She then cheated on me; I immediately broke up with her. Most people aren’t as decisive.
My position is that people are, in general, too reluctant to break up relationships that are making them miserable. I understand that people have this issue; I have had this issue in the past as well. However, speaking with all the fervency of a new convert to a way of doing things, it is actually a very easily solvable problem. You should break up with people who are making you miserable. To the extent that people are not doing this, the problem is not polyamory; they could equally well be in a miserable relationship about their sex life, or their partners’ extroversion, or the dishes. And it surely would not make sense to socially forbid having a high libido, being an extrovert, or failing to own a dishwasher.
In addition, this seems to be fake consensualism. Polyamory isn’t very common; even if you assume more people are naturally mono than naturally poly, pretty much all naturally poly people wind up in one if not several mono relationships before, with a sigh of relief, they discover this “dating other people” thing, while the vast majority of naturally mono people never wind up in a poly relationship. In fact, I suspect many naturally poly people never find polyamory, and instead become serially monogamous, repeat cheaters, or people who devote large amounts of willpower to miserably forcing themselves not to cheat. So to the extent you think this is a problem, the solution is destigmatizing polyamory! (This will probably also prevent the situation you’re talking about– naturally poly people won’t wind up in relationships with naturally mono people which they then want to open up.)
…Yes, yes I am. Got a little piece of paper and everything.
@Ozy
Say if someone is (physically? emotionally?) abusive but there is no threat of retribution to a breakup and the abuser is not making it unusually hard for the other person to leave — would you not call it “abuse”, or at least you wouldn’t have moral objections?
I imagine there could be many reasons for someone to stay in a sub-par relationship, from financial and emotional dependency to fear of loneliness and loss of status, without the abuser having actually worked to (or even choosing to) create that dependency.
ETA:
This sounds similar to “if you don’t like your job, just quit it”, “if the water in Flint is poisoning your kids, just move away” etc., in that it is good advice if you can afford it; on some people the friction involved takes a much larger toll than on others.
Then the “remotely sensible abuser” is a thought experiment slightly better grounded in reality than the New Soviet Man. The first act of actual abusers is making it so that you think you can’t leave, in ways which usually don’t hold up to examination. You bring up death threats against the abused spouse, but aside from their dubious credibility there are all the abused spouses that can’t leave because of the abusers’ death threats against themselves. You “can’t” leave because your scumbag of an abusive husband says he’ll commit suicide?
But only if they are polyamorous, not if they are abusive?
The point Matt and 3402 are I think trying to make, and which I agree with, are that these are in practice much closer scenarios than you would like to admit. In both cases, an objective dispassionate observer can clearly recognize departure strategies that solve the problem. In both cases, the person actually suffering doesn’t have the detachment to recognize this and, between their investment in the relationship and their fear of the unknown, will predictably stay with the relationship even when you explain to them that they should leave.
There are substantial differences between polyamory and violent abuse. But in both cases, people are suffering by the actions of their spouse or partner, and in neither case does “you could leave if you don’t like it, problem solved”, actually solve the problem.
@John Schilling
If you’re not in the best position to evaluate whether it’s a cynical threat or he is unstable enough to actually do it, and are horrified by the possibility of being “responsible” for someone’s death…
Most people’s reactions are probably not going to be “the trash is taking itself out”
Matt M:
Monogamy isn’t just a preference to only have one partner, but for a relationship rule that forbids both partners from seeing anyone except for each other. It’s a bad idea to practice polyamory if you have the latter preference, but that’s not what I was asking about. (The word “arrangement” might’ve been ambiguous, so I’ll clarify.) Suppose Alice and Bob are a couple that has the rule that both partners are permitted to be in romantic relationships with other people. However, only Alice actually has multiple partners – Bob, for whatever reason, only has one. Do you find it implausible that Bob might be happy with this situation?
People who have only one partner but date people with multiple partners are practicing polyamory – whether that’s sufficient for being poly is a semantic issue. There is a sense in which they’re not poly if that arrangement makes them unhappy. Nevertheless, poly isn’t about having multiple partners, but about not minding if your partner has relationships with other people. So you can be poly while only having one partner, or even while being single.
@Ozy
It seems like you think there are these two distinct group of people, mono and poly, and that one can’t be in a happy relationship with the other in which case they should call it off. But I don’t think it’s like that. I can imagine a couple that’s mostly happy together but one partner would also like to have other options and asks the other one for permission. If it hadn’t been brought up they could have stayed together much longer but by asking the question, the relationship has been poisoned in a way that may never be healed. If the higher sexual value person gets to have multiple relationships, the other person will resent them and if they don’t, then it’s the other way around. Maybe polyamory can work if they are both at an equal status and don’t get jealous.
Sorry, that sounds like a deeply unpleasant situation. I think it’s fair to say you were “poly” but didn’t like it. If “cuck” is a term that simply describes how you *felt* about the situation, then you were both poly *and* a cuck.
But, in answer to your original question, it could simply be that they are free to date additional people if they change their mind.
Wrong Species: I think there are three distinct groups of people. By far the largest group is “people who can be happy in both mono and poly relationships.” But that group doesn’t really present a problem (after a brief adjustment period, they can weather a shift in relationship style easily).
It’s possible that you have a weak preference for monogamy and you’re happy to override it for the sake of your relationship, or that your partner has a weak preference for polyamory and she’s happy to override it for the sake of the relationship. But again, that’s not really a problem, because you can come to a happy resolution! If you think about it sensibly, if your partner really really really wants to be poly, and you only kinda want to be mono, then being poly is the best solution for everyone, because if you love someone you want them to be happy. And I think that discussing the issue openly and honestly, with “maybe we should amicably break up because our needs are simply incompatible” on the table as an option, is the best way to figure it out.
(Well, the absolute best way is to sort this sort of thing out before you start dating people, but unfortunately that doesn’t always happen.)
It seems to me if your relationship is fundamentally poisoned by asking a question, then it probably wasn’t that strong to begin with.
Never getting jealous is not realistic. Everyone gets jealous sometimes. But if you don’t treat small twinges as a bigger deal than they actually are, and take serious jealousy as a sign of a problem that can be proactively dealt with, it doesn’t have to cause you any serious distress or harm your relationship. (Unless by “jealousy” you mean that thing monogamous people sometimes have where the relationship feels less special if there is more than one; unless that preference is extraordinarily weak I’d suggest breaking up.)
I spent a while with only my wife as a partner while she had multiple partners. That was an awesome part of my life. I had a lot of space and free time to explore my various interests and was very happy. I loved it so much, I very seriously considered switching to that state of affairs permanently. (You mean, I get to have a partner with whom to share love and build a life and a whole bunch of people pitch in to meet my partner’s needs and my partner keeps bringing awesome people home with whom I can become friends without having to vet them myself and I get a lot of time by myself to indulge my introversion? That’s amazing!) I eventually decided to seek out other relationships, but I know people who are completely satisfied having exactly one partner and love the space that the time away from their partner gives them. They’re also very happy that they don’t have to be solely responsible for meeting their partner’s needs.
But more generally, relationships involve lots of compromise because you’re different people who choose to build something together, not soulmates meant to satisfy each other’s desires perfectly. Maybe you have incompatible projects in mind and if that’s the case, the relationship won’t work. Poly is no different than your partner deciding they want to live on a boat circumnavigating the globe while you’re terrified of water or deciding they want to become a farmer while you can’t stand being far from a city.
You’re sort of making my point here with the scare quotes. The difference between responsible and “responsible”, is the difference between making it so you can’t leave and making it so you think you can’t leave.
If your abusive scumbag spouse threatens to kill himself if you leave, you can leave – and you won’t be responsible for anyone’s death. But unless you have a level of detachment rare among abuse victims, you may think you can’t leave on account of being “responsible” for his death.
Similarly with the spouse of a selfish polyamorist, “responsible” for breaking up a healthy marriage and thinking they will die alone and unloved if they leave.
Leaving is almost always physically possible and usually socially and economically practical, but it may be psychologically infeasible – and exploiting someone else’s psychological limitations is a Bad Thing whether you’re doing it so you can beat them up or just so you can sleep with their hot sister.
I don’t think this is really true. Let’s say a guy who has been faithful to his wife is in a situation where he gets drunk and cheats on his wife with some girl. It’s very possible that he could have gone the rest of his life without doing that but because he did it this once, he has put his marriage in jeopardy. Asking for an open marriage is often a bad sign of where a relationship is headed. One person may interpret that request as permission to formalize the infidelity already going or about to go on regardless of the answer. On the other hand, maybe the person asking would simply drop it and never say anything again. But there is still going to be that general mistrust that wasn’t there before, which could come back to end things.
A lot of people have this idea that a good marriage will withstand anything and a bad marriage will easily disintegrate but that’s not necessarily true. Sometimes a good marriage will take a turn for the worse over a short period of time and then ends but if they had gotten through it they would have stayed together. Having someone else have sex with your partner is just another potential complication.
Differences in extraversion levels. It’s pretty common in monogamous relationships for one partner to be much more extraverted, and have several close friends outside of the relationship, while the other partner doesn’t because they’re much more introverted.
In the past I was in a relationship where my primary partner (closest / most committed partner) needed a lot needed more alone time than me. I’m very extraverted and get lonely easily. So, while my primary got his alone time, I’d hang out with other partners. (If we were monogamous, I’d have spent that time with other friends.)
I don’t know what it’s like in other areas, but I’ve seen a few physically abusive relationships where the only thing keeping the abused partner there was emotional/social/fear-of-abandonment reasons, not fear of physical retribution for leaving.
One friend of my partner’s broke up with the guy who was hitting her/kicking her out of the car hours from their home without her wallet/etc, moved to another country and found a new job and partner, then after about a year *moved back in with the original guy*. So I think it’s fair to say people don’t always make rational relationship decisions, and I’m very reluctant to use any argument based on “revealed preferences”.
That said, if someone says, effectively, “Being monogamous is a deal-breaker for me. Either accept that, or we have to break up. Either is fine.” then, to some extent that’s really on the partner if they choose to stay. It’s a shitty situation, but…
@Tarpitz,
I am “naturally” inclined to sit on the couch watching tv and eating nothing but bonbons all day. But I’m also “naturally” inclined to want to live past 40, with money to spare. The heart wants many conflicting things.
I have a natural preference to build a life together with my wife and carve out a section of the world for us and ours. But I also have a natural preference to bang every pretty little thing that smiles up at me (red hair or no). Again, the heart wants many conflicting things. A man chooses.
I feel that terms like “naturally monogamous” or “naturally poly” are smuggling a particularly bizarre form of teleology. We have lots of “natural” impulses, and many of them are self-destructive. We still have to choose wisely.
@Ozy:
I’m not assuming someone is being taken advantage of, but in the way it’s profiled in the NYT article, I can’t help but be suspicious – that one person is being taken advantage of, or is getting a lousy deal in a way that borders on getting taken advantage of. I have no doubt that there are poly relationships where one person dates a bunch, the other doesn’t or doesn’t much, and it works out. But that is probably something that was entered into with open eyes, full knowledge, and before there were entanglements (eg, children).
“Oh, hey, I’ve been cheating on you” and it becomes an open relationship as an alternative to ending the marriage (and then there’s a divorce battle, and what happens to the kids, etc) is sketchy. “I want this to be an open relationship” and person B agrees to it (to avoid the divorce battle, what happens to the kids, etc) is sketchy, although less sketchy, because at least there’s no cheating.
Person A says “before we start dating, you should know, monogamy is not going to be a thing” and so person B can say “well, I’m not interested in dating outside the relationship, but as long as this is done in as physically and emotionally safe a manner as possible, OK” or “hey, I’ll give it a try” or “no, not interested” before they’ve got a mortgage and two kids and the prospect of an ugly divorce? That’s a vastly better situation than the above.
The NYT poses the question “is this a better way to do relationships?” and then gives a bunch of examples most of which cause me, at least, to lean towards “no”. The first couple pictured (of whom the wife wrote the HuffPo piece criticizing the NYT article, and who don’t actually get profiled) opened their relationship same year it started, and got married 5 years later. The gay couple did likewise, as did Joe Spurr and Zaeli Kane (I’m using their names because dang those are some cool names). The other couples pictured opened their relationships up after, sometimes a long time after, marriage, and while I’m not keeping track, it seems like all the ones written about but not pictured did that too. The former strikes me as a situation where one person is far less likely to get taken advantage of than the latter; prior to marriage, the smaller the gap between the relationship starting and opening, would seem to be less likely to feature someone getting taken advantage of.
A lot of people have this idea that it will be too hard to find a new relationship, what if they can’t find someone else, etc, that leads them to stay in unhappy relationships. A relationship getting opened where one person wants it more and is getting a better deal, and the other person acquiesces rather than breaking up, would be an example of this. That’s not a knock on polyamory or open relationships in general, any more than the existence of unhappy relationships where one/both people don’t leave because they’re afraid of ending it is a knock on relationships in general, but I do think it makes relationships that are poly/open from the start look a lot better than ones where that happens down the road.
The obvious problem here seems to be sampling and self-selection: the statistics are those who self-identify within an already idiosyncratic group. I don’t think the arguments against are “current poly people shouldn’t be so” but “if this were the cultural norm in society as a whole, these would be the consequences”. Your data doesn’t really speak to that latter hypothesis.
Spot on. Scott cannot validly infer anything about human society from his survey.
And he’s arguing against basic evolutionary biology too. In almost every species, the male is less choosy than the female and the exceptions are when males perform more parental care. Monogamy is just a cultural restraint on our inherent biology. Letting it loose would be opening a Pandora’s Box that would be difficult to close.
Humans vary biologically. Selective pressures of environments have shaped human populations differently. Perhaps most humans tend towards a mild form of polygyny (as compared to textbook tournament species such as chimps and baboons). But there are humans that tend toward bonobo-style egalitarian polygamy (I think that’s the case of some poly people and some south american tribes work like this too) and then there are humans that tend towards monogamy like the Hadza (they have high levels of paternal offspring care btw).
I agree, I Kant imagine this would work as a cultural norm.
This was my reading as well.
Yeah. Game, set, and match, pretty much — this is a poll of a bunch of self-selected psychologically eccentric outliers within a group that is already a bunch of self-selected psychologically eccentric outliers.
>This doesn’t seem compatible with NRO and Heartiste’s theory, but it’s also not great data. If some supporter of theirs wants to tell me what I have to do in the next SSC survey to get results that they’ll be willing to believe, then let’s talk.
He’s not claiming it as decisive data; he’s claiming it as *some* data, which is more than anyone else has brought to the conversation so far. If the Less Wrong data had backed up the NRO/Heartiste theory, then I would have slightly increased my belief in it. Since it doesn’t I have to decrease my belief in it, at least to a small extent.
Bad data is no better than no data. The flaws in what’s been presented are profound and should not affect your priors at all.
Biased data is worse than no data. Bad data is weakly indicative, and much better than no data.
Would you really have said the same thing if the LW survey had show the opposite of what’s presented here?
I was vague; I apologise. When I said ‘bad data’, I meant: ‘data whose bias cannot be corrected’. I believe the data in the post fit that criterion. When I said ‘no better’, I really meant: ‘usually no better, except in those cases where the effect size is so large that it dominates one’s uncertainty about the bias’. (In the case that it is better: given large uncertainty about the bias, the effect should be a priori obvious and therefore it’d still barely affect the prior, so it’d still be hardly any better than no data.) Would you disagree with any of those claims?
And, frankly, yes: I would have said the same thing had the LW survey shown the opposite. Bad data is bad data. I don’t have a dog in the fight. It’d actually be reassuring if prophecies of doom were convincingly falsified by solid, generalisable survey data, but self-described polyamorists are such a niche group that I’m not convinced that any survey data could be generalisable to the parent population.
Weakly indicative of what? I don’t see how that data is relevant at all to the hypothesis “if polyamory were the cultural norm in society in general, widespread polygyny would be the result”.
Of course, I don’t think the cross-cultural and cross-species data cited in support the hypothesis is terribly strong, but at least it is supporting the relevant hypothesis.
@temp3402:
>And, frankly, yes: I would have said the same thing had the LW survey shown the opposite.
I don’t think you should have. Several people propose a hypothesis that polyamoury leads to polygyny, and then the first test we have of that, would show exactly that.
But I think we’re quibbling between “a very small update” and “no update”, so it makes little difference in practice.
@Urstoff:
>Weakly indicative of what? I don’t see how that data is relevant at all to the hypothesis “if polyamory were the cultural norm in society in general, widespread polygyny would be the result”.
Weakly indicative evidence against that hypothesis. Before modern polyamoury, most poly societies went for polygyny (though there may be a tribal/agricultural civilization divide). Now we have what seems to be a clear counter-example, and one that is more relevant to the debate in at least one aspect: it’s thoroughly modern (both in that it exists in the modern world, and is not based on any old tradition). It might not be proof of anything much, but it’s certainly evidence.
@meltedcheesefondue:
I agree that the ‘no update’ versus ‘extremely small update’ dispute is a quibble, and I’ll cede that it probably ought to be an extremely small update with the caveat that, on the level of beliefs, it’s impossible to distinguish between that and there being no update; in practice, the heuristic to abandon the data rather than waste time trying to incorporate it is, I think, a useful one, even if it’s not perfectly rational.
I think where we more seriously differ is on whether the data can be used to test the hypothesis. I think we may even differ on what the hypothesis is: I think it’s “if polyamory were adopted at scale, then we would see polygyny more than we see polyandry”, not “for every polyamorous subcommunity, we would see polygyny more than we see polyandry”. My view is that the sample Scott has is essentially useless for drawing any inferences about polyamory being adopted at scale. I’m, of course, open to adjusting that belief.
(I should add that it’s refreshing to argue amicably with people.)
The low-moderate income African-American community is probably a better model than Bay Area/LW Rationalists for what polyamory would like look if applied to the (heterosexual) wider US society. Polygamy/polyamory is tolerated in males, the sex with greater leverage in the mating market, and occasionally observed in women. Serial monogamy is relatively more common in women, and may be the more common pattern overall.
The sex-patterning of polyamory in society at large will probably depend to a large degree on which groups have greater bargaining power in their respective mating pools. The NYT article suggest that certain demographics of low-status men can use polyamory as a hedge against abandonment/no monogamous mating opportunities because it is a relatively rare strategy, but that might change once high-status men can openly take multiple paramours. Monogamy has always been a sort of affirmative action for men. Polyamory may work very well as a frequency-dependent mating strategy, especially for women of all status levels who can enjoy their greater relative access to partners.
My expectation from historical and cross-cultural observation is that polyamory would devolve into polygyny/polygamy for most of the population once it is established as a norm. Because of this expectation, I would prefer that polyamory remains a tolerated practice rather than a social institution on par with monogamous marriage. Polygyny/Polygamy is a very stable attractor state that appears to have a lot of undesirable social correlates.
That example is possibly skewed by the male-female sex ratio among available african-americans. But I admit it is at least a bit relevant.
The African-American community has been a bellwhether for diachronic changes in US mating markets and social norms, but I agree with your point about skewed sex ratios. I think the key here is to identify the real vs theoretical mating pools for each demographic group and imagine how they might change under different regimes not just at the transition, but at t+1. It is possible that certain of polyamory’s current advantages obtain largely because it is a low-frequency non-standard strategy.
For example, it has been suggested that women might be more willing to partner with low-status or ‘unattractive’ men in a polyamorous regime where they still retain access to high-status men. But when social norms change so that higher-status men can more openly mate-guard multiple women, this might change. And when women have greater access to ‘more attractive’ males under widespread acceptance of polygamy, rather than only the those males which choose to participate in a polyamorous sub-culture (plus the top and bottom social strata where tacit polygamy is practiced), they may concentrate on pursuing smaller numbers of more attractive males rather than retaining multiple relationships with less-attractive males. A situation of increased female choice may lead to increased female choosiness.
A strong anti-“OPP” norm might be a workable defense against this sort of change.
I think the arguments are, at least in part, “current poly people shouldn’t be so”. NRO starts with talking about how “nine of ten pictures for polyamory involve one man with multiple women” – I assume they haven’t found a way to take pictures of hypothetical future people. And since I don’t think there’s a “should all of society suddenly convert to being poly” debate going on, I assume they’re interjecting into the debate which actually exists.
Yes, that’s part of the argument material.
But simultaneously, I think there is a debate going on about “should polyamory be socially accepted and recommended for you, Hypothetical Average Person Reading This.” On the one hand, rationalist-sphere blogposts are talking about how useful it is to Average Person; on the other hand, you’ve got NRO talking about the bad effects.
You can’t compare these statistics. Assuming that everyone is heterosexual in these samples, the total sum of men in relationships has to equal the total sum of women in relationships. But the distribution of partners for poly women is right-skewed when compared to the distribution of partners for poly men; the percentages are higher in almost every category. Unless that 0.5% of poly men has an enormous number of partners, your own data proves that you can’t infer anything from it because it’s so shit.
Actually, enough poly people are bisexual that these data are perfectly plausible. Your heterosexuality assumption is what makes it hard to understand. Heteronormativity ftw.
The expected values are 1.035 and 1.87 [ed.: assuming ‘5+ = 5’]; were the number of men and women in the ‘community’ equal in size and had equivalent degrees of homosexuality, the expectations would be approximately equal. (Small departures in these assumptions will lead to small departures in equality.) Do you really think that this enormous discrepancy is better explained by a greater incidence of lesbianism and bisexuality amongst the women than by the data just being a really poor self-selected sample from a weird subcommunity where men badly outnumber women? (See also the response to @axolotl below.)
To answer your question, yes. Men and women in the poly community do not have equivalent degrees of homosexuality. Women are indeed more than twice as likely to be bisexual. That said, I don’t mean to suggest that this data is perfectly representative of… anything really. Just that the heterosexuality assumption is even more wrong in this case than it usually is and plausibly explains most of the discrepancy.
The LGBT population in the US is about 4%, and typically homosexuality is more frequent amongst men than women; for the purposes of the argument (absent any data about polyamorous women being gayer than polyamorous men) I think it was a reasonable simplifying assumption to pretend that only heterosexuals exist. Of course, the same argument holds if they’ve approximately equal degrees of homosexual behaviour. Do you have any statistics for polyamorous women being skewed in that way? It’d be interesting and informative—I’m always happy to narrow my priors!
Yup, as someone involved in the Bay Area rationalistsphere, I can confirm that more than 50% of the women I meet in this community are into women (ie they’re either bi or lesbian), and very few men that I meet are into men. This surprised me too and I’m not sure what causes it.
Well, rationalist women are disproportionately trans, and MTF trans-people are disproportionally into women, no? That could explain part of the difference.
It’s the patriarchy! (And maybe also the extra fluidity of women’s sexuality.)
The new race’s pansexual mutation is on the X-chromosome?
Fun fact: Helena Blavatsky, founder of Theosophy, claimed that the next human race would evolve in California.
MTF trans-people are disproportionally into women, no?
Which, frankly, makes me think that a lot of Blue Tribe trans is about awkward males trying to raise their Social (Justice) status rather than biochemical errors in-utero.
@Whatever Happened To Anonymous: Even if I only consider my ciswoman friends in Bay Area rationalistsphere, more than 50% of them are bi or lesbian.
Have you tried attempting to figure it out?
Because there’s at least two obvious reasons:
1. When two women get intimate, nobody has to endure the exact diametrical opposite of what they naturally want, i.e. get literally fucked in the ass. On the other hand, lesbian sex is like heterosexual sex minus the penetration, so there’s no obvious reason a woman wouldn’t enjoy it if she enjoys heterosexual sex.
2. Women are more appealing from a gender neutral perspective, the fairer and more graceful sex. (I think there might have been studies done that ‘prove’ this, but I wouldn’t trust that. I appeal to honest observation.)
1) I absolutely, positively assure you that there are many, many, many men who naturally want to get fucked in the ass. Straight ones even.
2) Gay men do not have anal sex every time they have sex. It is possible to have a long and happy career as a gay man and never have anal sex.
3) As someone who likes having a mouthful of pussy, I am pretty sure that you really have got to love pussy for suffocating on a mouthful of it to be a remotely appealing prospect.
4) “Women are just inherently more graceful and beautiful than men” seems to be an opinion primarily popular among people who are attracted to women but not to men. I assume no bias is involved here.
5) Personally, I think men are inherently fairer and more graceful than women, particularly if you control for the fact that most straight men wouldn’t be able to pull together a flattering outfit if they had Anna Wintour herself to help them. There’s a reason that Michelangelo’s David is famous as the epitome of human physical perfection, and not any of the innumerable Venuses.
You’re ignoring the fact that there are differing numbers of men and women in a given subculture. If the poly communities that the respondents come from have 1.8 men for every woman, it works out (even assuming gay and bi people are a rounding error, which is unlikely here).
The disparity is even bigger in the poll responses (more than 3:1), but it’s plausible that SSC readership is more gender-skewed than the communities that poly SSC readers date in.
Of course, the large gender ratio is not going to be present in a hypothetical large-scale poly society, so that might affect some of the analysis. I’m not sure what sort of normalization you’d need to do to compare apples to apples here, or what underlying assumptions about poly dynamics that would translate to. It would make for an interesting statistics project.
You’re obviously right that I was also tacitly assuming that the total number of women equalled the total number of men. I apologise and should have made that clear.
But this doesn’t change the point. The expected values are 1.035 and 1.87 [assuming ‘5+ = 5’]; were the number of men and women in the ‘community’ equal in size and had equivalent degrees of homosexuality, the expectations would be approximately equal. Small departures in these assumptions will lead to small departures in equality. As it’s a massive departure, something is seriously amiss.
As the point of the article is about the effects of polyamorism-at-scale, Scott’s data cannot bear on this if (1) the data come from samples of a ‘community’ where men badly, badly outnumber women, or (2) the data for men and women are just this skewed and not good samples (self-selection bias, differing interpretations of how to answer questions, etc.). (Even if polyamorous women in the ‘community’ are massively more likely to be lesbians or bisexual than polyamorous men are to be gay or bisexual—which would also explain the discrepancy in expectations—at the population level there are probably more gay and bisexual men than lesbian and bisexual women, so any such skew towards lesbianism (etc.) is yet another reason to give up on the data.)
As for normalisations (or, more generally, the right way to model these dynamics): it’s a good question! But I think even a good answer to this good question wouldn’t be useful, given the data; a good model can’t save bad data.
Weird nerds aren’t a representative sample of the population, and I’m not convinced that it’s possible to gain useful insight about the population by sampling weird nerds.
PS: Remember when Cletus Coorslight and Theocrat von Rushdoonsky were like “if gay marriage, then polygamy” and respectable society was all “haha no, you worthless inbreds, slippery slopes don’t real”?
I think history shows that slippery slopes are very real. Only we look back and call it the march of progress.
I came by to say just this, and nydwracu beat me to it. I wouldn’t wager that, if polygamy were legalized or if recognition of polygamous relationships were made compulsory by the state, polygamous unions would generally be mostly like it’s done in the Bay Area. I’d figure that most poly relationships would be polygynous. Considering that almost nobody moves from a culture dominated by monogamy to a culture dominated by polygamy for economic reasons (especially when you compare it to the migration in reverse), I strongly suspect polygamy is deleterious meme.
Why is it slippery? Does the argument for one not apply to the other?
Given that the general population does not in any case have a norm of healthy relationships, I would rather expect that your point is moot.
PS: Remember when some unidentified logician from your favorite political coalition was like “if gay marriage, then toaster marriage” and respectable society etc?
Your two points contradict each other: you’re basically saying “Yeah, it did indeed play out the way the right-wingers feared, and it’s AWESOME. Also, it totally didn’t play out the way the right-wingers feared, and you’re crazy for thinking so.”
I’m not sure. There were claims that Same Sex Marriage would lead to pedophilia and bestiality. It hasn’t and it won’t.
Will polyamory gain more formal recognition? Maybe. Did some critics of SSM predict that? Perhaps, but that wasn’t the biggest or most used bullet point in that discussion.
At the most charitable to sexual conservatives, we could say “Sexual conservatives predicted four outcomes from the SSM slippery slope. We may get one of the four, or we may not. If we do, it’s the most socially functional of those outcomes mentioned.”
Oh, ye of little faith.
I’m seeing polyamory as being in at least the same place, socially speaking, homosexuality was back in the early 2000’s. It’s probably better, because it’s riding off all the momentum generated by the gay rights movement. I would be very surprised if, in fifteen years, it wasn’t fully legally recognized.
I would be very surprised if bestiality laws survived their next test case.
Pedophilia does have a strong opposition movement in parents, but… give it twenty years and then we’ll see.
The Susan Fowler incident at Uber was triggered by a Poly manager:
This is what polyamory looks like as it creeps out of artist collectives into mainstream society. Creepy [low-sexual-value] dudes using their [high-economic-value] to “get their’s”. Holding up a big sack of money and prestige to attract a women obviously still happens in monogamous societies. But once you make the marriage commitment, social expectations severely discourage this type of brazen solicitation in the everyday affairs of work, neighborhood, etc.
I feel like monogamous people also sexually harass people in the workplace.
True, but hitting on a married/committed person is stigmatized against in a way that hitting on an “available” person is not. There’s a reason “I have a boyfriend” is the stereotypical soft rejection for an unwanted approach.
I disagree that the guy was poly, he was just a creep using the trendy variation on “my wife doesn’t understand me” and deflecting “but you’ve got a girlfriend, this is cheating on her” by blaming his girlfriend – “oh we’re in an open relationship but she gets more action than I do and so I can’t help hitting on my co-workers even though I’m trying not to” – A Man Has Needs, You Know.
What that type of guy needs is a – well, I’ll let Sherlock Holmes take it away:
I never understood the idea that legalizing homosexuality wouldn’t open people up to the idea of other legal marriage arrangements, but then, I’ve never been clear on what the problem with polygamy was, exactly.
Legal polygamy (as in, marriage, not just polyamory) sounds really, really complicated in a way that homosexual marriage is not.
I mean, divorce, obviously. The entire concept of in loco parentis is thrown up into the air.
But also things like “when spouse A goes into a coma and spouse B wants to take him off life support but spouse C does not.” And so forth with every other privilege that marriage confers.
Polygamy actually has a much more valid historical claim to the term “marriage” than the same-sex variant. I find it weird that it is the lagging indicator. Personally, I think it’s attributable to a quirk of timing in religious decline. Polygamy got associated with Mormonism during a time when people cared enough about religion to really dislike the “cultists.” By the time that stigma faded, religion had receded so much from the public sphere that the historical / religious arguments in favor of polygamy (“Muslims do it, the Jewish patriarchs did it, it’s in the Bible”) hurt polygamy’s case more than helped it.
I would suggest that the survey data is too unreliable to extrapolate into wider social trends. Even setting apart self-selection, the number of polyamorous people in the United States today is vanishingly small and unrepresentative. (By definition, they are self-selected sexual vanguard.)
I think it would be more reliable to look at cross-cultural comparisons and historical examples of polyamory. These examples I think would be much more supportive of the scenarios suggested by Heartiste and NRO. Both in history and in modern culture outside the US, there are many instances of societies that create widespread patterns of one man having socially-sanctioned sexual relationships with multiple women, but few with widespread patterns of one-women/multiple-men or multiple-women/multiple-men. From Wikipedia’s entry on polyandry:
Historical and non-US cultural patterns won’t necessarily recur in the United States if polyamory becomes more accepted, but I know which way I would bet.
Having lived in China and seen SE Asia up close for a decade, I would add two points from personal observation:
1. Patterns where a few “alpha” men have multiple women partners also gives rise to flourishing prostitution to service the many unlucky “beta” (“gamma”?0 men that can’t find stable partners.
2. The affects on society are quite pronounced, even for very small numbers. Just a few percentage points of disaffected young men that want, but can’t find, women partners can cause a surprising amount of trouble.
As a moral matter, I am strongly in favor of more tolerance and acceptance of polyamory and other non-traditional relationship structures. But my support is based on moral principles in favor of freedom and allowing people to shape their own lives. I suspect that Heartiste/NRO have a better predictive case about the outcomes of more widespread polyamory, and it seems to me that strict utilitarians should be in favor of restricting/not tolerating polyamory.
I’ll wager alphas just don’t like taking surveys.
The same way Bigfoot hates being photographed, and God put fossils in the ground to test our faith.
Are you saying that alphas don’t exist?
Everyone knows the devil buried the dinosaur bones to trick you sciency types.
Not to be a dick, but the experience of poly you’ve described having before casts your statistics in a different light. One more supportive of Heartiste’s characterization than yours.
If a guy has multiple women ‘partners’ whom he never has sex with, and who are themselves having sex with other men… how is that any different from being left out in the cold exactly?
The guys answering that survey might have one or even two partner, but I’d bet figurative dollars to donuts that they’re not getting half as much attention as they would in exclusive relationships.
I don’t think it requires some enormous conspiracy to figure out why an asexual man does not have sex very often.
Wait, Scott doesn’t have sex? I had missed this fact.
AFAIK he does have sex, it just is not the most important part for him in a romance.
(God, it is a bit weird that strangers talk about such private stuff?)
It sure is. It’s also a confusing definition of “asexual”. Any of Arthur’s knights may have valued other things in a romance higher than sex, but I would only call Galahad asexual!
This survey of 4,000 poly people rates polyamorous men as 25% higher on a 6-point scale of sexual frequency than the GSS does for the general population.
It seems to rate women even higher than that.
Have you seen all the high-status people who link to Scott’s blog? Have you noticed that people gather to meet him when he announces that he’s going to be visiting a particular city? If that’s not alpha, what is?
I’ve noticed that red pill people are really good at twisting their theory so it’s able to explain any possible piece of evidence. “Alphaness” becomes a circular definition wherein if you don’t get laid, the only possible explanation is that you are insufficiently “alpha”.
So by your reasoning, David Sedaris is an alpha male?
One of the unfortunate legacies of Robin Hanson here is the idea of a single global status ladder. There are many traits which will win you great acclaim in society at large but which will never arouse women. The original concept of the beta was of a mensch more than a schlub: he’s nice and financially secure but just not appealing at all.
Anyway, my point wasn’t about trying to be alpha so much as the fact that these poly ‘relationships’ seem to involve a lot of sex for the women and little or none for the men. Doubly so since, pre-Topher, both sides had their own blogs and we got to see just what a stark difference that really was.
Can you tell me what your evidence for this is other than one asexual man who has never, as far as I know, specified how much sex he has in public? (Which, like, why would he, that’s super-creepy.)
You’re misunderstanding Heartiste’s argument. He’s saying that low-status will be included in poly relationships, but only to help provide for the kids of the high-status men involved in the relationship, while not being allowed to father their own children. If polyism becomes mainstream and the overwhelming majority of women will belong to a polyist relationship, low-status men will be forced to choose between being abused in such a way and not getting any “action” at all. This is the usual “cuckolding” hypothesis popular in Heartiste’s circles, taken to its logical conclusion in a poly world.
But even with your interpretation, the method of analysis is still wrong. In a world with 10 poly men, 1 poly woman, 10 mono men and 1 mono woman, such that
1. the 3 highest-status poly men are in a relationship with the sole poly woman;
2. the highest-status mono man is in a relationship with the sole mono woman;
3. and nobody else is in a relationship;
you would conclude that 70% of poly men are single and 90% of mono men are single, so poly doesn’t hurt low-status men. This is a complete non-sequitur: one simply cannot extract any evidence about low-status men’s chances of getting a date from these percentages.
full disclosure: I don’t think either of NR or Heartiste is 100% correct, but I do think there’s enough evidence that more widespread polyamory leads to a crapsack world to resist it on consequentialist grounds.
I think Heartiste tarts up his argument with images of alphas and omegas and harems because that’s his thing, but society can expect poor results for openly-tolerated polygamy even in less extreme mate-hoarding scenarios. All it takes is for women on average to exercise a preference for the more-charismatic dentist to the boring accountant, or for both over the shelf-stocker, for many men to have a less rosy reproductive future. Likewise, trying to split a (male or female) dentists’ salary and attention among multiple households can lead to reduced material and emotional well-being. It’s not necessary to envision a Mike Tyson/Larry Ellison Super Harem Team Up to see that monogamy has egalitarian aspects that can be enjoyed by both sexes at various social statuses.
This counter-argument to NRO and Heartiste is so weak that I’m confused why you posted it.
If you’re emotionally committed to Bay Aryan polygamy, it’s understandable to be annoyed by articles criticizing it, but they’ve got the Big Data called history and anthropology on their side.
I mean, you do know that of the 1,231 societies listed in the 1980 Ethnographic Atlas, only 4 have polyandry, right? Do you think there’s a basis in universal human psychology for that? If you believe psychology is reducible to evolutionary biology, do you think Bay Aryans have diverged into a race whose polygamous behavior will produce gender equality rather than polygyny and the sort of patriarchy (not to be confused with Christian patriarchy) documented to follow it? Do you want the law to recognize Bay Aryan polyamory, and if so, what consequences do you expect from men of other races being able to have multiple marriages?
Traditionally, marriage has been consonant with ‘having kids with someone.’ I’m not sure that applies to most poly relationships.
If current poly arrangements are less likely to include reproduction and childrearing, then they have even less predictive power for a society where polygamy is a norm.
Rationalist poly groups can’t possibly be representative of a generalized cross-demographic concept of polyamory.
Outside of your rationalist survey data, empirically as far as I’m aware (am I wrong?) most poly societies of any sort result in high status men having on avg 1+ women.
Posted this above, but the fusion dance community is about as poly as the rationalist community while not being the same kind of weird nerd, so it makes a useful comparison.
The (straight or bi) high status poly men in the fusion scene do indeed have >1 female partner on average, but this is true for the women as well, and everyone’s partners tend to have partners other than them. I’m not aware of any “harems”; the modal poly network is an approximately-bipartite graph (some non-straight relationships; disproportionately many of these among women) with average degree ~2.5.
I’d certainly buy that this is unusual historically – I don’t think that’s in dispute. But poly as practiced today could not really have existed before birth control (and to a much lesser extent paternity tests), so I don’t think comparisons to pre-birth control societies are going to be that useful.
How old is “fusion dance” and what exactly is it?
And how do children factor in? Are romances strictly relegated to that, and people still choose to have kids with the more stable/long term life partner, or is it patch work families?
It’s a style of social partner dance. Grew out of blues, west coast swing, lindy, and tango, mostly. It’s hard to say exactly how old it is, because these things do not evolve in discrete steps, but 15 years is a good guess, with the first 5 being very adolescent.
People almost exclusively have kids with a single long-term partner. Often other partners will help out raising the kids in the way that a particularly close aunt or uncle might.
That said, it skews pretty young: median age perhaps 27. So kids are fairly rare.
There’s a big sampling bias problem:
1. LW and SSC survey respondents are not representative of the general population. What is or isn’t socially adaptive for them might be maladaptive for the general population.
2. The LW-SSC memeplex has a huge gender imbalance (10:1 m:f), and since they’re more likely to partner with each other than the general population, this will skew the data massively.
I think you’ve got the relationship backwards. Low-status men won’t identify as poly because they think it’s bad for them.
Here’s my interpretation of the data:
The LW-SSC memeplex encourages ideas which lead to a higher than normal rate of both polyamory and singles. I assume consequently that SSC respondents have a much lower than normal rate of parenthood. (Would be nice to have data on that though.) The closest proxy is the marriage rate at 28%, much lower than the US national average of ~60%. (Can’t find any data to correct for age though.) This is in my opinion bad news and maladaptive.
Encouraging low-status single people to adapt to poly (or even to accept it as not bad for them) is a typical mind fallacy. 43% of SSC are single! They can’t even get one partner, and you’re asking them to get rid of the only socially acceptable mate-guarding technique.
Poly is not currently the default, and we’re trying to figure out what the societal consequences would be if it were. This is probably the biggest Chesterton fence in our society (e.g., see What Is the Male Marriage Premium?) and until we fully understand it, I’m very cautious about tearing it down. Surveying self-selected SSC people and using that data to decide what that means for everyone else is sort of sketchy, or at least nowhere near sufficient evidence to tear down the fence. I think it would be sufficient data to inform unsure SSC people.
You have to correct for a bunch of things that confound for “sexual success”. At the very least: age, IQ, education, income, race, height, and weight.
Status and physical attractiveness also confound, but self-reported values for those probably don’t map well to reality. Sexually unsuccessful people probably underrate their own attractiveness. Are there any good quantifiable proxies for these?
A question “Why are you not poly?” for non-poly people could help determine in which way the “poly men are single less than mono men” relationship goes.
“How many biological children do you have?” would be interesting, though probably also depressing.
Is age (or date/year of birth) not in the survey to avoid making the data too personally identifiable? What about having age brackets?
As a polyamorous person, I generally agree with this.
There is no way I would have become poly if I wasn’t surrounded with evidence that A: I will get love. I wont be one of the ones who gets neglected, becomes a Disaffected Male and starts tearing at the seams of society like a mink stuck in a bag, B: There exist men who I wouldn’t mind sharing a home with. Both of these realizations are going to be a product of being in a pretty good place in life. A, for obvious reasons. B, because it’s basically the definition of being surrounded with reliable allies.
(Generally, I do think we can probably come up with institutions to support polyamory for the masses that wouldn’t just collapse into polygyny like it did in most societies, that’d be beneficial to social cohesion and child rearing, though I haven’t thought in depth about what those institutions would be yet. Some taboos about house sex ratios and reproduction decisions would be a good start, I think.)
Poly women are much more often bisexual than poly men. This could throw off your interpretation of the numbers somewhat. That said, the two “narratives” you cite don’t seem like worthwhile places to start a conversation, given they both bare-facedly substitute uncritical assumptions for any attempt at finding facts. There are people who actually study these things. (Not many!)
Let’s imagine that we can’t tell, a priori, whether monogamy or polyamory would be better for society. If you’re right, then we’re missing out on a more people having more fun in their life. If the anti-polyamory side is right, then we’re heading to a society categorized by a few men dominating over a multitude of women. The lonely men are going to kill themselves at alarmingly high rates. The women are going to be fighting each other just for a little attention and the kids are going to have fathers who don’t care about them. I’m not saying you should definitely switch over but this is really something you should think about before trying to completely revamp society.
… How could you possibly read this post as an argument for trying to completely revamp society? It’s rebutting an empirical claim about polyamory as practiced.
I think, in the absence of any big red “EVERYONE IS POLY NOW” buttons, the increased suicide rate, unhappiness of women, and uncaring fathers will be noticed well before everyone converts to polyamory. Indeed, this seems like a self-solving problem– if the women are fighting each other for a little attention, they will eventually realize they can get all the attention they like by becoming monogamous, and then the men will have no one to dominate over.
In the meantime, poly people can write blog posts that point out that none of this appears to be happening.
Let’s say that democracy was not only imperfect but was empirically shown as substandard but we couldn’t absolutely prove this until now. It’s too late to turn back the clock now. How would we even get out of this form of government? At some point, a movement explodes to the point where reversing is non-trivial. There is a reason people talk about slippery slopes. Society is not a science experiments where you can simply adjust the variables. One thing can lead to another in complex ways, some more foreseeable than others. Maybe the women will realize the problems they’re facing. But sexual attraction isn’t rational. They’re still going to want the high status guy. It seems pretty naive to say this won’t happen when both biology and history are against you.
Wrong Species: The difference is that a country can either be a democracy or a dictatorship; you cannot have the same land be run as a democracy and a dictatorship and let people switch between governments depending on which one works better. (Ancapistan aside.) But before 52% of the population is poly, 50% of the population is probably going to be poly, at which point it is extremely easy for any individual woman who feels mistreated to say “poly men are fuckboys” and switch their dating site profiles to say “strictly monogamous.”
I don’t think that’s a stable equilibrium. They may complain about these “fuckboys” but if the have to choose between that and the nice low status guys, they’re going to choose the jerks. Like other commenters have said, ypu can see it already happening now.
That’s assuming that the most desirable men will disproportionately become polyamorous which, mm, to put it lightly, does not seem to be true among actual poly people. (As the joke goes, polyamorists are, by and large, bi and large.)
Like other people have said, the current poly community is not representative of what society would look like. The closest analogue might be a college campus.
Well…the increased poverty, unhappiness of women, and uncaring fathers have been noticed in lower class African-American populations for decades, and it hasn’t stopped those populations from abandoning marriage as a cultural norm. If anything, unwed motherhood is spreading among lower and middle class Americans of all races while the upper classes preach tolerance and practice monogamy when parenting.
Bingo.
The point of being in a relationship isn’t just to get your balls drained or hole filled (we have apps for that), the point is stability, partnership, and hopefully kids. Posts like this one that drive home just how weird and alien the rationalist tribe is to me.
Poly people can definitely have stability, partnership, and children.
The instability in lower-class African-American populations seems to me to relate to structural issues (such as high rates of imprisonment) that leave single motherhood as the best of a bunch of really shitty options. If your choice is “single motherhood” or “marriage to a person who is constantly in and out of prison”, then single motherhood looks like a much better option.
Nobody said they couldn’t, but you must acknowledge that “stability, partnership, and children” are not what poly-advocates are selling here.
(1) Some people have definitely mentioned the advantages to children of having 3+ people willing to have some involvement in their lives.
(2) I don’t think poly stability, partnership, and children are actually that different than mono stability, partnership, and children, so there is a natural tendency to talk about what’s different rather than being like “if you are polyamorous, you may still give your husband a hug after he’s had a bad day at work and offer to let him talk about it.”
That’s not how it’s playing out among the sort of women profiled in Jason DeParle’s American Dream. Their relationships straddle the line between serial monogamy and serial polygamy (do their boyfriends have other girlfriends at the same time? who knows?). If they insisted on monogamy they probably wouldn’t get laid ever again.
@Ozy
Many people don’t just want attention, they want their partner to help with the finances/provide. The ability to provide has been deteriorating for the lower and middle class, while it has been improving for an elite.
It’s logical to assume that people will trade off preferences. For example, they will probably put up with less attention when they get provided for better. So the logical consequence of increased income differences is that it becomes more attractive to partner with a high earner and to sacrifice other desires for that.
As we know that men are far more willing to support a low/no earning partner than vice versa, the logical consequence is that there is a far greater ability for women to get into a polygamous relationship where a high-earning man will care for them; than vice versa.
I don’t believe for a second that a significant number of people who believe in an ideal will be willing to admit that bad trends may be due to their ideals. That’s not how people work.
For example, how many feminists are debating whether they might have the wrong solutions because women’s happiness has been going down?
I haven’t seen any feminists debating whether they have the wrong solutions becaues of that paper. But I have seen (from linguists who may or may not be feminists) that the paper (or at least, the journalists who reported on the paper) is wrong to claim that women are less happy. Mark Liberman says:
Jezebel snarks about it here.
Echidne of the Snakes also discussed reader responses to the paper, but still fairly brief.
Liberman’s snark is cherry-picked and misrepresents the paper. It’s worth reading the full paper: http://www.nber.org/papers/w14969.pdf
That still only leaves us with only one study; there is far more literature to contend with before arriving at a sure answer. Nonetheless, we should always remember that science is more trustworthy than science reporting, as turns out to be the case here.
This sounds like you are saying coordination problems will always self correct?
I disagree that this is a coordination problem, as (in the stipulated situation) most individual women could get an outcome they prefer more by switching to monogamy. You don’t have to coordinate with anyone! You can just do it!
In fact, if 80% of the women are with the top 10% guys, a woman at the 40th percentile could monopolize an 80th percentile man simply by becoming monogamous with him. So you’d have to assume that women are not only hypergamous but also idiots.
I will admit that I found the ‘unhappiness of women’ portion of the argument to be the weakest/nonsensical and glossed over it, but if we accept it, then I concede that it is possible that women will self correct/defect. It is possible that the social status incentives for ‘playing the game’ outweigh whatever unhappiness Wrong Species thinks they will suffer.
Most of the ‘poly is bad for society’ arguments in the rest of the comments include the idea that the women can and do get 80th percentile men on the side for emotional and financial support, that the biggest losers are low status men, and to some extent low status women. The scenario described by Wrong Species seems a bit idiosyncratic.
I mean, Wrong Species is fairly accurately describing historical polygyny. The difference is that modern women have significantly more legal and economic independence from their husbands, and thus much more ability to say “you want me to WHAT NOW? fuck you, I’m leaving.”
If women collectively prefer polygyny to monogamy, and men with lots of girlfriends also prefer polygyny to monogamy, I think this is less a “coordination problem” and more “an improved situation overall which has some losers” (assuming the losers can be satiated with World of Warcraft and porn).
However, I don’t actually think that’s what’s going to happen. My guess about what would happen if polyamory is destigmatized is that maybe ten or fifteen percent of the population does it (maybe half if you count the monogamish), and it is if anything beneficial to the unattractive, as they can have secondary partnerships when previously no one was willing to date them at all.
I don’t actually think that a change in social stigma around polyamory would change much, although I am not necessarily a huge fan.*
In my thought process I did not go so far as to think that women would prefer polyamory, just that it would not be obviously bad for them. I imagine it would have some pros and some cons(in particular that the pros would be front loaded with regard to age, creating a separate coordination problem just between young and old women), and then, I also imagine low status men out number high status men, so on net society is worse off, thus coordination problem.
The idea that removing the social norms against it will suddenly make everyone poly is strange though. It feels kind of like the people who worried that, once gay marriage was allowed, nobody would bother to marry women anymore.
*My primary concern with polyamory is that I feel like it might hurt the social norms around cheating, and our current legal system is very preferential to women in the realm of cheating. So anything that degrades the norms around cheating hurts me(as a man) and my lack of interest in polyamory means that I get nothing from it. But this is a totally selfish concern.
@Ozy
A person will substantially improve their financial well-being if they find an equal or higher earning partner, which women tend to have a fairly strong preference for (men are far more willing to redistribute their income to their partner).
As inequality in the West is increasing and women are earning more, the pool of mates they find acceptable is actually decreasing. Again, because women on average have a pretty strong bias to a well-earning partner, compared to themselves.
This is doubtful.
It seems that on average, men have higher libido than women and thus, a more desirable and polyamorous man who has as much sex as he wants will ‘service’ more than 1.0 woman.
If monogamous relationships are preventing very desirable men from having as much sex as they want, leaving women who are not his partner to have sex with less desirable men, then this benefits those less desirable men to have monogamy.
This ‘there are no losers to monogamy’ mindset that you display is the sign of a zealot/Utopian thinker. Believing it requires that you think that the proponents of mandatory monogamy are wholly irrational.
Spookykou says:
May 18, 2017 at 6:00 pm
If the theory that polyamory will descend into defacto polygyny is correct, then it seems that women would be unhappy. Polygyny is bad for women, children and young men.
@allspoilersallthetime
As many others have pointed out, the full blown polygamy idea doesn’t seem very likely to me, given other conditions of our modern world. This is what Ozy means when they say that women could opt out of a transition to true polygamy.
High status men might be able to convince a few women to be exclusive to them, but the clear and constant presence of slightly less high status men, and freedom of choice should make true polygamy unlikely.
Basically my assumptions go like this, a society that is broadly polyamorous would have to construct a variation on legal marriage for poly people, I would imagine that these would be considerably weaker contracts, particularly with regard to financial responsibility for any one member for any other.
Taking this plus the ‘vision of modern wide spread polyamory’ that I have seen here and most agree with(assuming everyone suddenly becomes poly), you basically get tiered relationships with high status men having ‘harems’ but the women in these ‘harems’ having several lower status side men who provide for them financially/emotionally, etc. Because this is the only way those men can get into relationships.
Importantly, this favors young women and is terrible for older women. As described elsewhere, women are trading for commitment and men are trading for sex in the relationship marketplace. Currently this is a massive advantages for women in open marriages, because the mans commitment is already tied up so he has nothing on offer for casual sex, where as the woman has exactly what is on offer + no messy issues with her expecting commitment.
However in a less strict financially binding poly alternate reality, it should be relatively easier for older men to reassign their commitment, and very few would have much cause to commit to the older women. Since I personally(and I suspect maybe women agree?) think the ‘stable loving life partner’ is the more important aspect of a relationship, this creates a, if not immediately, potentially bad situation for women. That would be difficult to resolve once inside the system.
Of course all of this is just me navel-gazing at a hypothetical.
Edit: It seems that vV_Vv lays out the same basic idea deeper down in the comments, sans marriage changes.
Spookykou said: Of course all of this is just me navel-gazing at a hypothetical.
Edit: It seems that vV_Vv lays out the same basic idea deeper down in the comments, sans marriage changes.
Navel-gazing at hypotheicals is interesting though!. I think perhaps my comment was a bit irrelevant to what you were actually saying, in this case.
I’m not sure that I fully follow your argument though, for example you say:
women are trading for commitment and men are trading for sex in the relationship marketplace
and
you basically get tiered relationships with high status men having ‘harems’ but the women in these ‘harems’ having several lower status side men who provide for them financially/emotionally, etc. Because this is the only way those men can get into relationships.
If men only want sex, and woment only want relationships, then why would the low status men be so financially/emotionally generous if all they get is a relationship and not any of the sex that the women are having with the high status men? And why would the women bother being in a harem if all they get is sex and not a relationship?
this favors young women and is terrible for older women
Isn’t this more true of serial monogamy than polyamory? When a monogamist man wants sex and his wife gets old and loses interest, he either has to suffer in celibacy or leave her to their mutual pain. But for the polyamorist, he can maintain his loving relationship with his wife and also have a side fling for mututal sexual satisfaction*. Wouldn’t that make everyone happier?
*Maybe, or from the comments below maybe this wouldn’t be so easy for him! :/
a society that is broadly polyamorous would have to construct a variation on legal marriage for poly people, I would imagine that these would be considerably weaker contracts, particularly with regard to financial responsibility for any one member for any other.
This is interesting. Scott said something about not supporting marriage laws for polyamory below.
This comes up in a lot of other post with people who are being hard on Poly but never from the self reported poly people. I assume the lower status men still get sex/companionship/other things from their relationships, also I think a major part of the ‘friendzoned’ concept is men willing to give up a lot of time and money into ‘friendships’ with women on the off chance that they will get to have sex with them. At least this has been my personal experience, where girls I have known have gotten men to do ridiculous favors for them, regularly buy them dinners, even offered them free rooms to stay in, all while they have no intention or interest in dating or having sex with the men.
The idea is that men trade commitment for sex, which is why it is so hard for men who are in open marriages to find sexual partners while it is easy for their wives, their commitment is already spoken for. Keeping my assumptions about the poly world from before, the man can very realistically offer up his commitment(unlike the married man) to others because.
1.) Younger more attractive women are more actively seeking secondary and tertiary relationships so the pool of women he wants to have sex with who want his commitment is bigger/better.
2.) He has few or no legal barriers to making the switch.
So the big thing the older women are losing out on, is the commitment and financial support, which it seems like it would be easier for men to constantly be moving to younger women. Obviously they can still probably find sexual partners pretty easily.
ITT Scott tries to morally justify his weird sex life rather than just accepting he’s got some weirdass fetish like the rest of us weirdos on the internet.
It’s the sort of thing that cries out for an uncomfortable sci-fi novel rather than empirical claims on the internet.
Uncomfortable sci-fi novels (well, novellas) have already been written in this community; I don’t think we need any more.
Like Scott said about Royal California way back when, a halfway-decent sci-fi novel is often better than an empirical argument from bad data.
I wasn’t thinking halfway-decent, I was thinking a Heinlein novel about incest, or Gor.
Hey, I read one of the Gor books on a whim a while back. It wasn’t as bad as I was expecting; a little kinky, yeah, but fundamentally a perfectly reasonable adventure story with some anthropology thrown in for flavor. Late-period Heinlein was preachier, though he was also a better writer.
Maybe they get worse later in the series, though.
@Nornagest, I’ve never read them (and don’t really want to), but according to someone on an earlier thread here, they do get worse later. A lot worse.
@Le Maistre Chat, I’d guess that any hypothetical Scott novel would be at least halfway-decent. And not all the Heinlein novels with weird stuff are bad; look at Cat Who Walked Through Walls or Door Into Summer.
@Nornagest: we had a long discussion about this in an IT months ago. Tarnsman of For was a perfectly fine adventure story, not as good as Edgar Rice Burroughs Mars but with some more logical worldbuilding that takes through Priest Kings of Gor to develop.
One woman I know found the asides about gender roles already offense and long-winded by then. It got worse, especially when the author replaced Cabot (Cabot!) With a female protagonist whose story is, so I heard, all software torture porn rather than an adventure.
Really, it’s an argument between weirdass fetishists on both sides–Heartiste is just a hardcore D/s lifestylist with hilarious pretensions towards having any understanding of people outside of his scene.
I think there’s another thing– if single people are defaulting to monogamy and Heartiste’s theory is true, you’d expect that only the relatively alpha men to identify as poly-amorous, since they’re the ones who have a shot at multiple partners. This would result in the poly population skewing female, which is exactly what your data shows (poly population is ~30% female, while the monogamous population is only ~10% female).
Of course, this would also be explained by the source; SSC probably appeals more to poly women than non-poly women. But here we’re bumping against the limits of our data set.
Good catch.
The articles you reference above make the mistake of considering women to be passive objects in the play, while at the same time arguing that lots and lots of people want access to something they control. (sex with them) This contradiction is necessary in order to make the argument they make, but as all contradictions, it needs to be addressed.
Because women get to decide whether they want to have sex with you or not, they can decide that they don’t want to be limited in their ability to seek out sexual partners too. And a lot of them do that. I know of a lot of people who started out with a “One Penis Policy” or one of those silly “We can both date women, that’s fair right?” which exploded in their faces because the woman decided she didn’t want to be unilaterally restricted in her dating and sexual choices. (I also know people who consciously negotiated the boundaries of their relationship such that the woman dates only her male primary partner, but that is the exception, not the norm)
The poly men I know who have many sexual partners do not stop their sexual partners from having many sexual partners themselves. The men who do impose such limitations on their partner tend to have very few relationships outside of their primary relationship. It’s just not feasible to all by yourself satisfy the sexual needs of more than 2 partners and have a job and a life.
I would not be willing to “believe” any result of a SSC survey, if believing the result means believing that the result is a good representation of people in general.
I agree with this comment. Equally, I’m not at all convinced that any amount of information about how polyamory functions as a small subset of the population tells us anything meaningful about how it would function as a mainstream social construct.
…to say nothing of how well it works among people who raise children, and how well the children turn out.
What are the other major poly populations besides “weird nerds”? My completely conjectural/anecdotal guesses:
– Wealthy urban socialites
– Hard cultural/political leftist college kids and 20-somethings
– Very poor populations with such high rates of out-of-wedlock birth and infidelity that polyamory is the de facto norm
– Wealthy, psychedelic-loving, party-every-weekend club kids
– Culturally-left libertarians
– Mormons! (At least a a small subsection of fundamentalists)
Most of the Islamic world.
True, I guess I was thinking in the American context.
That is a very different situation though. The islamic world is explicitly polygamous. It’s not ok for a woman to have more than one romantic or sexual partner. (And often harshly punished.)
Also while polygamy is allowed, it’s relatively rare in practice.
IIRC, it’s about 5% Muslim men in polygamous marriages. (The more interesting statistic, which I’ve been unable to find, would be the percentage of Muslim *women* in polygamous marriages.) Muslims are permitted up to four wives. Let’s suppose that the average polygamist has 2.5 wives, that’s reasonable, right?
That would indicate that in a village of 1000, there would be about 25 polygamous men, and about 63 polygamous women. That’s almost 9% of the population. I’d argue that the better word is “uncommon”, not “rare”.
About 7% of the cards in a Magic: the Gathering booster pack are rare, vs. 22% uncommon, while the chance of encountering a monster in an area where it’s rare in AD&D 2nd Edition is 11%, vs. 20% for uncommon. So extremely nerdy hobby usage is with Ashlael, whether Wizards of the Coast are involved or not…
I’m perfectly happy to substitute “uncommon” for “relatively rare”. My essential point is that a supermajority of relationships are monogamous. This probably has something to do with the strong Muslim stigma against having “favourites”. The polyamourous concept of “primary” and “secondary” partners doesn’t map well onto Islamic conceptions of polygamy.
Polygamy legal in most of the Islamic world, but discouraged and rare in practice.
Just anecdotally, the promiscuity of wealthy urban socialites a la the Mailers or Fitzgeralds may be a thing of the past. Starting in the 70’s, concurrent with the liberalization of divorce, there was a significant rise in disapproval of adultery, especially in the most educated classes.
The intentional communities movement has an over-representation of polyamorous individuals.
I have working class acquaintances from high school (basically, juggalo-adjacent) who are into swinging. I don’t know how common it is in that kind of context, but I bet it’s a lot more common than some people might expect.
I mean, if you think about why someone would check “unsure”, this seems pretty unsurprising.
I found this to post to be fairly unconvincing for many of the reasons stated above, but it had one interesting unintended consequence that I’d like to share.
I typically think that “exploitation” is sort of over-rated as a concept, and that “consent” almost always works out. But after reading some of the comments here suggesting that polyamory could lead to exploitative relationships (where the woman has multiple partners and the man doesn’t like it but feels like there is nothing he can do about it), something clicked and now I can see more clearly how “exploitation” could apply to other relationships outside the context of this whole discussion. It also made me even more sympathetic than I already was to abused spouses, who technically have the option of leaving but who may just be in a terrible situation with no good options.
So by seeing how a norm I take for granted, monamory, might be preventing hypothetical exploitation, I am also now more able to see how other norms (some that exist, and some that could exist) might prevent other forms of exploitation. So in summary, the high strength of some of the right-leaning counterarguments to this left-leaning blog post paradoxically made me move slightly left.
Me too. Maybe it’s because I can identify more strongly with the average Western male than the “exploited” garment workers in Bangladesh. To make me take that exploitation argument seriously, you will do well to first make me feel what exploitation might be like with me being the exploited.
I’ve noticed too that right wing arguments have moved me to appreciate the lefty point of view much more than lefty arguments have. Another example: the kind of genetic determinism espoused in Murray’s The Bell Curve made me appreciate the welfare state a lot more. This is despite the fact that I read a different book arguing against the welfare state.
Interesting, thanks. I’ll have to go think if there are examples of the reverse: Where a notionally “left” argument helps me appreciate a different “right” argument.
Not too paradoxical: though it’s probably fair to lump Murray in with “the right”, he is pretty sympathetic to the idea of substantial social assistance. (Especially via UBI.)
My perception is that Murray is very progressive.
Okay, sure. The rationalist community doesn’t represent a sample of the general population. But those saying that polyamory is rife with a certain gender imbalance aren’t pointing to any representative sample of the general population, or any actual sample at all. It’s fine to examine a subroup as a starting point.
Well, they sort of are: They’re pointing to a sample of pre-modern agricultural societies with no access to reliable birth control. Which isn’t necessarily any more representative of a theoretical modern polyamorist society than Bay Area nerds are.
My experience as a Bay Aryan polyamorist whose circles include both nerdy and not-especially-nerdy-by-Bay-Area-standards polyamorists is that polygyny doesn’t show up much in the latter group either. I have seen one common polygyn-ish failure mode, though – guys with no connection to polyamorist communities who describe themselves as “polyamorous” to their OkCupid dates but are actually cheating on their wives.
The polyamory community is already biased against polygyny: consider all the articles that denounce “one penis policy” as being Not True Polyamory, never mind that it’s the most popular committed relationship style in the world after monogamy.
If people see the need to denounce it, that indicates it at least exists. Nobody is denouncing “one vagina policy” because it doesn’t seem to exist. Of course, the “one penis policy” might be extremely rare, and the Internet gets itself worked up about 1-3 examples (like with Rachel Dolezal).
In my experience, one penis policies are very uncommon because every time you try to have one everyone will laugh at you for having such a low-status relationship style. This is a fairly effective method of preventing attempts at polygyny, I think.
I am skeptical that anyone in your tribe would laugh at them if they were Muslims.
My experience is that most liberals are perfectly willing to condemn individual acts of chauvinism by Muslims; for example, I know one liberal who successfully encouraged a Muslim woman to leave her chauvinistic husband. What they’re not usually willing to do is make blanket statements about Muslim strangers whose situations they aren’t familiar with.
How do they justify stigmatizing a consensual sexual relationship?
Something about inequality?
So it is the objection against the “both are nominally poly, but effectively only the woman gets other dates” arrangement in reverse?
Jaskologist: Sex-positive people are perfectly happy to be judgmental about things we believe show poor relationship skills. (As an obvious example, talk to any sex-positive person about their opinions on consensual relationships in which one partner does not give affirmative consent to sex.)
Reading this makes me very grateful to be in an environment where nobody feels entitled to judge the classiness of my relationship styles.
sips champagne while wearing pearls
“I say, Fred and his girlfriends seem downright oblivious that a one penis policy simply reeks of Patriarchy.”
Wait, I got the snooty affluent stereotype wrong.
sips an IPA while wearing a stocking cap
Would a “one vagina policy” be similarly considered low status? What if it was just a de facto 1VP?
If you’re in a “relationship”, poly or not, it seems like a reasonable requirement ought to be some sort of obligation to worry about the happiness of your partner(s) in that relationship.
Lets say Alice and Bob are a poly couple who are both totally fine with that in theory. But in practice, Alice gets all the relationships/tail she wants, and Bob only gets an unsatisfyingly small fraction of Alice’s attention and is therefore sexually and emotionally frustrated. However, he doesn’t want to end the relationship for the obvious reason that “not enough” > “none at all”.
You seem to be saying the only answer is “Bob is stupid and a bad poly, shouldn’t have gotten into this in the first place”. But does Alice really have no obligation (obligation here meaning “thing you ought to do if you care about a person”, not a literal imperative) to either help Bob find additional companionship, or compromise a bit on her desires and give Bob a bit more attention, at least until his prospects pick up?
One vagina policies are significantly less common and as such seem to be less stigmatized. (One person with a one vagina policy doesn’t have much negative effect on a community, the problem is when everyone has them.)
Of course you should try to satisfy your partner’s preferences. But being sexually and emotionally frustrated because your partner is busy all the time because they have a lot of partners isn’t actually any different from being sexually and emotionally frustrated because your partner works sixty hours a week, or because your partner likes going out with the guys, or because you have a new baby. Time and energy constraints are a real thing for the monogamous as much as the polyamorous.
And the solutions are going to depend on your circumstances. Maybe Bob and Alice need a date night. Maybe Alice needs to cut back at work or put the baby in day care or break up with one of her partners or tell her friends that she can’t see them as often. Maybe Bob needs to get a hobby that gets him out of the house, so he’s busy while Alice is. Maybe this is a temporary thing and they just need to be as patient with each other as they can until it passes. It really depends on the circumstances.
I think you’re talking about the conversation upthread where I was talking about people who prefer to be monogamous. But of course the existence of time and energy constraints is very different from having a preference to be monogamous; time and energy constraints exist in all relationships, both monogamous and polyamorous. (And this is also different, of course, from “Bob is envious of Alice’s romantic success,” which is a different problem with its own set of solutions.)
While I agree that both mono- and poly- relationships can have “partner is too busy doing X” problems, the situation where X is “having sex with other people, which I am not allowed to object to without being mocked/rejected by my partner and our social group for having poor relationship skills” is unique to poly, and I guess I’m not sure why you seem so reluctant to admit that that can be meaningful?
“Bob is envious of Alice’s romantic success but not allowed to object to that success” is definitely a unique mode as well (and one I meant to include in my hypothetical).
And yeah, both the failure of “Bob spends too much time at work” and “Alice spends too much time picking up other dudes” are going to leave one party unfulfilled and both can probably be addressed by some sort of compromise. But the percentage of people who can easily avoid jealousy is already small, and the percentage of people for whom their partner(s)’ extra hour at the office is exactly equivalent to their extra hour of naked playtime is even smaller.
For the majority of people, sex and love occupy a unique part of their psyche. We can argue about how much of that is biology vs. social conditioning but in the here and now it doesn’t really matter, either way it’s not easily changed.
I suspect that poly relationships are somewhat more likely to feature one highly sexually fulfilled and one unfulfilled partner, simply because both partners having to get all their sexual satisfaction with each other is more likely to keep them in tune (having sex with a sexually frustrated person is less fun – if that person is my only sexual outlet, I’m more likely to make an effort to fix their frustration for my own benefit if nothing else, whereas if I can stigma-free go elsewhere for good sex it’s easier to ignore their frustration). On the other hand poly relationships are probably more likely to have all parties equally fulfilled despite widely divergent libidos.
Which one is a net benefit is obviously highly individual, but I think it’s possible to get stuck in a bad version of either.
So basically I’m a little uncomfortable with a couple aspects of the poly-advocacy here (despite being totally supportive of people doing it if that’s what’s really best for them):
1) The implicit assumption that jealousy is inherently problematic, a negative thing that ought to be worked through / evolved beyond (i.e. the jealousy is always the problem, never the behavior of another person that triggered the jealousy). You can be as careful as you want, but it’s very hard to not make that sound like “polys are superior people because we don’t get jealous like you rubes”.
2) Maybe I’m reading too much into your online writing style, but your dismissal of potential problems in poly relationships feels a little cold and unsympathetic. I tend to agree that people are too likely to stick with bad relationships of all flavors. But dismissing that with “that’s not a problem with poly, that’s a problem with you, just stop being stupid” seems overly harsh. And also dismissive of the unique set of circumstances, customs, taboos, and stigmas that poly communities are going to have, not all of which are positive.
[EDIT: 2) is referring to this whole thread, not just to your immediately preceding post, which was more sympathetic to undersexed Bob. But note that in my hypothetical, Bob was specifically feeling that his romantic/sexual needs were not met, so “date night” might work, but “go get a hobby” seems like it would not be a sympathetic suggestion]
Well, what does “object to that success” mean?
If “object” means “feel sad about it and talk about his sadness with Alice,” then of course Bob can, and Alice would be a shithead if she didn’t let him. If “object” means “stop Alice from being sexually successful”… look, I get the temptation, but that’s short-sighted. If you really think about it, that’s not going to get you the thing you want (lots of dates). The thing it’s going to get you is that you’re reminded less of the thing you can’t have, and Alice– a person you love!– doesn’t get to have it either.
But it doesn’t have to mean that! Bob can ask Alice to set him up on a blind date, or to give him blunt advice about how to get laid more, or to have threesomes with him. Bob can realize that he doesn’t actually want lots of dates, it’s just that he feels really ugly, and try to work on fixing that. Bob can work on accepting “yes, this is a shitty situation, and I wish I knew how to fix it, but my life is overall pretty happy and I’m glad Alice gets to enjoy herself.”
With regards to sexual fulfillment… look, I don’t mean to be rude, but how many people do you know in marriages of longer than a few years’ duration? Because libido imbalances are so common. Even if you start out with a similar libido, there’s stress (which some people respond to by getting hornier and some people respond to while getting less horny), there’s having kids… If anything, polyamory helps more often than it hurts, by giving the higher-libido partner another outlet. (Even then, it doesn’t always help: it’s a really common to hear the lament “I can have sex with lots of other people, but I don’t want sex with other people, I want sex with my husband.”)
I think “jealousy” combines a lot of different things in a way that’s unhelpful for this sort of conversation. Many of the things that jealousy is are bad: insecurity, not getting your relationship needs met, envy. I hope it is not controversial of me to say “if you’re insecure or envious or not getting your relationship needs met, you need to fix that.” But sometimes jealousy is nothing but a brief twinge of envy, in which case it’s probably best to accept it and not make it a bigger deal than it is. And of course many monogamous people find that their partner only being romantically interested in them makes the relationship more special, and there’s nothing wrong with that, but you probably shouldn’t be poly if that’s true.
Of course, there are lots of poly people whose strategy for dealing with jealousy is “it makes me feel insecure when you kiss her so you are NEVER ALLOWED TO KISS ANYONE EVER AGAIN”, which is a terrible strategy. And other poly people who think if they repress jealousy then it magically stops being a problem. (Nope.) And there are lots of monogamous people who proactively deal with their insecurity, unfulfilled needs, and envy. Poly people suck at relationships sometimes; mono people suck at relationships sometimes; I suck at relationships sometimes. And there is no such thing as a relationship style which will cause you not to have a sucky relationship if you suck at relationships. Sorry. No such thing.
I’m not engaging in poly advocacy. Indeed, the thing I have been nastiest about is people becoming poly when I think that’s a bad idea. (Perhaps unkindly, but my hope is that if monogamous people see a poly person calling this a stupid-ass decision, then they will realize that monogamy is a totally reasonable and valid preference and they don’t have to stay in a relationship that doesn’t work for them.)
Your last paragraph I think clarifies my misunderstanding – I was interpreting your responses as advocacy in the form of “poly is flawless (or at least has no flaws that mono doesn’t share), anyone who screws it up doesn’t count as poly” when you meant it more like a warning of “here are ways poly can go wrong, if any of them sound like something you’d be likely to do, you should probably stay monogamous (which is fine)”.
So anyway that clears up most of my objection (and some of mine downthread), I appreciate you taking the time to engage and if you want to ignore me from here out I’m happy to oblige.
So that out of the way, a couple more thoughts if you don’t mind/are getting anything out of this:
Let’s say Bob is struggling to have romantic success outside his relationship with Alice, is frustratedly horny, and would like more attention from Alice. My admittedly probably flawed impression given my indirect experience was that in (some? most? all?) poly communities, Bob asking “hey Alice, could you spend more of your libido on me?” would risk being considered something of a possessive shithead, and/or would feel guilty asking. (As opposed to a mono relationship, where it would be perfectly normal for him to expect Alice to get her rocks off with him or not at all, ignoring for a moment the other downsides of that arrangement)
But some of your suggestions seem to be basically that Bob do exactly that, so maybe I was just way off base (how typical do you think your attitude is among poly communities?).
And I think that hints at some of my earlier unease – my again possibly mistaken understanding is that the sort of polyamory we’re talking about here is practiced within “communities” such that doing poly badly or having a strong mono preference cuts you off not merely from a particular relationship but potentially from a pretty significant part of your social circle. It would also induce some pressure to be poly (much as people outside poly social circles are pressured to be mono). Peer pressure can be just as strong (even stronger maybe) in insulated minority communities, so I was concerned that overly rosy portrayals of the poly lifestyle could be harmful to people here who might be tempted to try it.
But your intent seems to have been exactly the opposite, so apologies for my misinterpretation.
It’s hard to say how typical this attituted is in poly communities, but it’s certainly very prominent in poly community materials–relationship advice blogs and self-help books. If you are unhappy in your poly relationship with Alice you say, hey Alice here is my concern how can we address it together, and that might well mean Alice spending more time with you if that’s what you need to be happy and if they will be happy providing it. Whether there’s an obligation is a more contested question. People leaning toward relationship anarchy would say no: everything has a strict consent base and you take Alice’s answer or leave it. Hopefully you and Alice talked about relationship anarchy going in and so are proceeding on the same basis. But a lot of poly people still believe in relationship obligations ranging from fuzzy dependence- or compassion-based obligations to straight-up contract-like obligations from relationship agreements and so would say maybe or yes.
gbdub: I mean, there’s no one solution for libido mismatches, but certainly “I’d like to have sex more” is a reasonable preference (in a primary relationship or a secondary relationship! so many people wind up talking about this like secondaries don’t have needs, and they do!). And maybe Alice says “wow, I’ve been an ass and I’m neglecting you for my shiny new partner, sorry”, or maybe Alice says “I have the Coolidge Effect really hard, I’m going to want sex twice a week with each partner no matter how many partners I have, so not having sex with other people isn’t a good solution to this, but I’m happy to try some other solution.” Or something else! And oftentimes there’s no perfect solution to a libido mismatch, but with a lot of communication it’s usually possible to find a good-enough solution.
It’s true that it’s hard to date monogamously in a mostly poly community. It’s also hard to date polyamorously in a mostly mono community, but it’s probably worse for the mono person in a poly community, because committed poly people like myself don’t remove ourselves from the dating pool. 🙂 It is difficult to come up with a solution for this, assuming you don’t want a bunch of people to break up their relationships for your convenience. But I do think it’s worth acknowledging the cost.
everyone will laugh at you for having such a low-status relationship style
Is that fair, though? Suppose Jon and Sally are in a relationship, and Sally is agreeable to Jon having partners but isn’t particularly interested in it herself, and Jon meets Kasey who is willing to be his partner but again, isn’t in another relationship herself at the time – if Jon, Sally and Kasey are happy, why sneer at “lookit the low-status people! If they were truly evolved poly people like us, they’ll all have multiple genderqueer pan relationships on the go!”
That’s just as bad as saying “but you can’t have a relationship besides the one you have with Sally, you’ve made a commitment to her and must stick to it or break up with her if you want to date other people”.
No one minds a relationship that happens to be a V with two women. The problem is when you make a rule that says that you can sleep with women, and your bisexual girlfriend can sleep with women because two women are HAWWWT and anyway a woman can’t be a real threat to you, but your bisexual girlfriend is not allowed to sleep with men.
The problem with that rule is that relationships with that rule tend to go kablooey. If it’s not the man’s sudden realization that bisexual women generally fall in love with women and aren’t having sex with them to give him a hardon, it’s the girlfriend going “hey, there are lots of other poly guys who are totally willing to let me date men and women, sayonara”. If relationships with one penis policies stuck around long enough, you’d probably start seeing serious gender imbalance problems, but in practice a relationship with an OPP will either end or stop having a OPP in short order.
ORRR polygynous relationships will stick around and they just won’t go to your parties because they’re conscious that they’re not as deep Blue as you.
Le Maistre Chat: If the relationship drama is happening somewhere else where I don’t have to put up with it, then I don’t really care.
Given how much more popular 1PP relationships (or at least polygyny) are than other forms of non-monogamy, worldwide, there are alternative explanations:
* People in successful 1PP relationships stay away from the polyamory scene, for obvious reasons.
* When people in 1PP relationships do get involved in the polyamory scene, the scene attempts to change them by pressuring the man to “evolve” past his feelings of jealousy.
* People practice “stealth” 1PP, by getting in one man / two women closed relationships. Or, semi-closed relationships with a veto arrangement that just happens to allow the man to veto other men.
I’ll admit I’ve never been in one, but I don’t think there’s anything wrong with them. I think they can be a sensible compromise arrangement for a monogamous man and polyamorous woman, particularly if the woman is not so shallow that she’ll say “sayonara” to a man she really loves just because she can’t get what she wants.
Ashley: 1PPs are not common worldwide. What is common worldwide is “men are allowed to have more than one wife, women are only allowed to have one sexual partner, and homosexuality is illegal and sometimes punished with execution.” You can see where this has certain advantages over a 1PP (no fear of the drama created once the man realizes that bisexuals also fall in love with women) and certain disadvantages (one might argue this situation is somewhat unfair to the woman involved, plus executing people for homosexuality is considered rather distasteful in these degenerate times).
As to what happens for the men with One Penis Policies? You can find them on OKCupid messaging bisexual women to say that he and his wife want a threesome. They’re called “unicorn hunters” because of the unlikeliness of them ever finding the thing they want.
Even if the cumulative energy of this relationship drama starts significantly decreasing national happiness? Or it starts breaking down the social order?
(Which I believe has already happened over the last forty years or so, or at least would have happened absent other unrelated social changes.)
Disclaimer: I move in mostly normie circles, not Bay Area tech geek circles; I don’t know many of the latter and don’t have experience with how well polyamory works for them.
Literally every single time I have observed a group of people try polyamory in real life – and I’ve observed it many times – it starts with everyone talking about the beautiful theoretical framework you always see described on the internet, involving fully informed consent between enlightened people who claim not to experience jealousy, and ends a few months later in an explosion of drama, hurt feelings and recrimination. Whenever I hear anyone I know talking about their plans for an open relationship now my eyes roll into the back of my head.
Sounds like a great home environment for rearing children.
My two most long-lasting poly relationships have lasted 14 and 7 years. I’m no fancy Bay Area bourgeois, but a mere average Brazilian. I know personally several poly people with longer-lasting relationships than mine (including the one who first advocated the movement for me back in the noughies).
I wish someone would make a great, statistically adequate poly census to end once and for all all the lies and misinformation based on anecdotal evidence, preconceptions and moral hangups. I mean you could just go to a polyamory forum and ask “how long have your current relationships lasted” and disprove the “few months” hypothesis in ten minutes.
What do you imagine my motivation for lying is?
That escalated quickly. A charitable reading of leoboiko’s comment is that you have anecdotes and they have anecdotes and so “I wish someone would make a great, statistically adequate poly census”. They believe their anecdotes are more reflective of the truth than yours, and I’d guess it’s because they engage in poly communities (at least on-line) and they assume you do not. Attempts to generalize from such anecdotes can result in (uncritically motivated) falsehoods and misinformation. Incidentally, my own anecdotes are more like leoboiko’s than yours so beat that.
To be fair, responding to a single anecdote with “all all the lies and misinformation based on anecdotal evidence” may not call for maximal charity, particularly from the raconteur in question.
How can you use an uncharitable interpretation in order to determine that an uncharitable interpretation is in order? We seem to have got into a meta-conversation, but two reasons to be charitable come to mind. One is that charitable interpretations are more likely to keep a conversation going productively (there are a variety of reasons to think this). Another is that it might increase accuracy (people who disagree with us are often more reasonable than we think?)–and here I don’t think leoboiko meant to imply a malicious or purposeful falsehood on the part of Acedia (because there is nothing specific in the allegation), whereas I think Acedia meant purposeful falsehood because they assumed that lying comes with a motivation.
You’re not going to be able to convincingly dismiss worries that these arrangements are bad for childrearing by asking a bunch of adults whose TFR is less than 2 and publishing the results.
Since when would going onto a forum where there’ll be clear biases (e.g. survivorship bias) falsify a claim like: most open relationships end in failure quite quickly? It falsifies universal claims, but nobody is making universal claims, because that would be really stupid.
Survivorship bias would be a problem if you were testing for whether a new open relationship will end quickly, but not necessarily if you are testing whether existing open relationships tend to be stable, and not at all if you are testing whether there are a substantial number of people who have stable long-term poly relationships.
Not going to read too much in to this, but my experience is identical to Acedia’s with one obvious counter-example I’ve often remarked on: Brazilians! No clue why that would be… probably just coincidence, but here it is again 🙂
In other words, the longest-lasting relationships you were in still weren’t long enough to raise a child in.
Most people are bad at relationships, so in the absence of any contrary considerations, polyamory shouldn’t change that. But when a monogamous relationship fails, we provide a variety of possible reasons, but when it’s polyamorous, people quickly jump to that as the cause.
I don’t think it’s much of a “jump”.
If most people are bad at relationships, and you increase the number of people in a relationship, you’re increasing the likelihood that the relationship will contain someone who is bad at relationships.
@Acedia
FWIW my own experience matches yours, but then I don’t move in “Bay Area tech geek circles” either.
It is commonly noted among poly people that opening up an already existing relationship is polyamory on hard mode, in part because you’re not filtering for a partner who wants to be polyamorous. Also, it’s a bad idea to say that you are enlightened because you never experience jealousy, because that means when you are jealous you’ll have no way to handle it. Much better to go “yeah, jealousy is a thing that happens sometimes, it’s a sign of a problem in your relationship that you should listen to, and if it’s dealt with proactively it doesn’t have to be a huge issue.”
As somebody who grew up in the 90s, this is how I feel about monogamous marriage.
I’m kidding a little, obviously not EVERYBODY I know is divorced or unmarried. But for post-boomers in my circle, the success and prevalence of monogamous marriage is quite low.
Obviously people who self-identify as “polyamorous” are less likely to be single. This doesn’t touch on the National Review or Heartiste point at all. Subpar post that was presumably motivated by Scott’s personal life.
I like the approach of using data to get objective results about this question. I am also personally interested in the question, currently being male and single (albeit with children, which compensates at lot).
But I am skeptical about our ability to infer meaningful results from relationship preferences and number of partners. It starts with what you are writing:
> I’m not sure how people decided to identify as poly or monogamous
But it doesn’t end there. Is ‘partner’ the same thing for women and men (as pointed out elsewhere in the comments)? Are there selection effects where people choose mono or poly based on prior experiences? Are these people happy with the situation? The subject is highly sensitive. While it would be nice data we probably can’t go around and ask for about number of affairs or frequency of intercourse and expect useful results. Arguably the topic is most important for many people, so we can assume all kinds of selection, signalling and self-deception.
I’d like to say to go by revealed preferences, but how? I wondered about instead asking about perceived relative quality (“do you think your relationships are better/equal/worse than that of your peers?”) but while that might be interesting too, it doesn’t provide the answers we seek.
And we do not know what the baseline is. How happy are women or man on average (in or out of relationships). Historically. Though wait. we should be able to get that from existing polls, right?
I thought about looking at ancestry data bases and looking at number of offspring vs. some indicator of happiness but birth control completely distorts the relation we are looking for.
I’m really curious about more potential survey questions. So far only few have been posted.
This strikes me as very weak data; I can easily see selection effects explaining all there is to see in your data.
This is one of those cases where I am inclined to go with ‘dropping a cup of water in the ocean raises the water level of the ocean’, rather than with ‘I cant directly measure it so who knows’. Unattractive males should expect a better penile-wetting-coefficient under a system of strict monogamy than under that plus polyamory. And alphas a lesser one. It would take a lot of data to convince me otherwise.
However, the more important point here I think is that polyamory, being the niche that it is, isnt really the concern of omega males. Rather, in current day practice, it is hookup culture / serial monogamy that is getting most women’s needs met without ever having to endure omega males in their presence. And the same goes for the female perspective. On first principle, serial monogamy is also the institution which is the much more toxic one to the market, for those who are in it to extract long term commitment from it. The intent of a typical mormon groom is to provide more than just his semen, even if he has to divide his resources. The same can not be said of the average tinder match.
And either way, I dont think peoples lifestyles should be dictated by their supposed effects on some sort of abstract sexual marketplace; but I respect that it can be a sensitive topic to scott since his lifestyle is defacto illegal almost everywhere on this planet, which is aweful. But as a rhetorical instrument for fighting against these legal injustices, id say you are better off contrasting yourself to the perfectly legal hookup culture. Any supposed threat posed by polyamory to the institution of monogamy and its supposed virtues, is dwarfed by that of tinder; as net total effect obviously, but also per participant.
Same caveat applies here as discussed below; I am a bt careless here in lumping together mormons and bay area polyamorists; both of whom tend to have quite different aims, affect the sexual market differently, and are affected by the sexual market differently. A market in which all actors are hedonists is quite a different (and more intrinsically symmetrical) market from one where all actors are sexually dimorphic and try to maximize their gene copies.
Still, the general point stands I think; whatever evils are supposed to be associated with polyamory, are in practice dwarfed by whatever the effects of hookup culture are, as far as I can see.
How many Bay Area polyamorists are there? Wikipedia tells me there are between 6 and 10k fundamentalist Mormons, which seems like a relatively negligible amount for non-anecdata compared to larger groups.
Yes, but as you then point out correctly, strict monogamy isn’t actually the competitor system being practiced by the wider society. And with serial monogamy, there is an a priori consideration in the contrary direction: that women who might flinch from committing to a lower-status man as their only partner might be willing to take him on as one of several partners. And one doesn’t know how to weigh these a priori considerations, hence the desire to bring data into the picture.
Yeah; for specific subcultures, the net effect may indeed swing either way; but on a global scale I don’t really see that as a question that needs more data. I might be overestimating the rate at which women are ok with sharing partners though.
But most importantly I would like to emphasize again that whatever externalities result from someones choices of voluntary association, I don’t consider anyone’s business anyway; so while I think the ‘is’ question is intellectually interesting, I find it much more important to question where the ‘ought’ is coming from; regardless of whether it is omega males or alpha females who are supposed to be drawing the short end of the stick.
I suppose some of the critisism of polyamory comes from people assuming wrongly that there’s just one sexual strategy for all men (have as many partners as possible but guard them jealously) and one for all women (have one highly attractive partner to sire the kids and somebody – either the same or another male – to provide resources). But this is not necessarily true. I would guess humans have a whole bunch of sexual strategies that can be successful in different settings. E.g. there appear to be high testosterone-low jealousy males, low testosterone-low jealousy males, high testosterone-high jealousy males and so on; high promiscuity-high jealousy females, high promiscuity-low jealousy females, low promiscuity-low jealousy females etc, etc. Also, sexual strategies may be learned in humans to a high extent – not necessarily, but it would make sense. Many reproductive behaviors that other animals have good instincts for need to be learned in hominids, such as copulation and breastfeeding (I hope this information is not totally outdated).
Is there a correlation between testosterone levels and sexual jealousy? Because I suspect there might be one.
I suppose there is, probably. Maybe a positive correlation in humans and a negative one in sparrows (I don’t remember which species, actually). Luckily, these things respond to selection and the behavioural traits that are not any more adaptive can be replaced in time. The point is that there is enough material for selection to operate on, since humans are so variable.
The critic’s concerns could very well be justified if we made polyamory obligatory for everyone. Luckily, most polyamorians are probably selected to be mostly okay with it. Maybe selection will favour the psychological traits that support polyamory in the future, maybe not.
The issue is more that the mating strategies differ between men and women on average (and that this is in large part the product of our evolutionary histories). Nobody is making universal claims; there will always be exceptions.
It would certainly be terrible to make polyamory the norm for everyone at once (since most people are jealous), when natural selection hasn’t yet moved the populations toward more polyamoury-favoring traits. Which it can very well do, since our reproductive landscape has changed very much and the current behavioural traits are likely somewhat maladaptive.
Of course the future may not be polyamory; maybe more likely some Galliform system where males don’t provide for the young at all, since the government helps the females to raise all the kids anyway.
I think the problem of jealousy has been acerbated because of the movement in the West since the rise of Romanticism to put all the emotional eggs in one basket of “romantic love is the ultimate fulfillment of all humans”. Tying that to “you should only marry for love” and the notion of the soulmate (something I would dearly love to extirpate with fire), and you have a potent recipe for “I will find the One Perfect Real True Love and Destined Partner who will completely meet all my needs and we will be all-in-all to each other and there will be no infidelity or attraction or need of anyone romantically/sexually outside of our couple, and if it happens, that is immediate cause to end the marriage/relationship” which naturally makes for a steaming hellbrew of jealousy and possessiveness.
I don’t think hip, modern, not-your-granny’s polyamory is going to cure that, not until we knock down Romantic Love off its pedestal.
Congratulations, you have independently derived relationship anarchy.
Wow, I’ve never before seen that word used without the “ex-” prefix. And since it was you, I knew it was quite deliberate.
And until this moment, when I looked it up, I had not noticed the direct connection to the Latin root for “acerbic”.
I’ll say it once again: Deiseach, your contributions here are always very much appreciated.
It is interesting that there are many people here defending Heartiste’s theory, but nobody for the National Review theory. I suppose this place is full of Men’s Rights-style conservatives but no Family Values-style conservatives.
Not unexpected. Unless I have a gravely inadequate image of the community, this place is hardly a young parents’ club. (And of those here who have children, I don’t expect many to have more than one.) It’s a pity that intelligent, prosocial and cultured people don’t breed. 🙁
Speak for yourself, man, I’m stupid, antisocial, and boorish ! Heh.
Who says I’m not a breeder? 😉
I have three young ones myself, but I do imagine that I’m atypical. While I find this conversation interesting (mostly in a prurient sort of way), I doubt I have much to contribute.
Even if you are a Family Values-style conservative, it is not hard to spot the flaws in the National Review theory, cognitive biases aside. Under polyamory as scott understands the term, women have a choice to enter in the arrangement or not. Individuals do not always choose wisely, but by allowing polyamory, their options increase, which we should not expect to lead to a decrease in their average satisfaction.
By contrast, the lower in the pecking order you are as a male, the more readily you see your options shrivel as society moves away from the limit where everyone is paired of one-to-one. Heartiste’s theory at least stands up to basic scrutiny.
Why is the situation not symmetrical? As long as many women gravitating towards a single high status man remains a more popular arrangement than many men flocking to and being happy sharing a single women, this asymmetry on the lower end of the pecking order remains. And I think the national review is right on at least that part; women have only one womb, thats a fact. Hanging around it with ten dudes trying to fertilize it at the same time doesn’t make any evolutionary sense.
It is this asymmetry that is fundamental; and definitely plays a role in the population at large. Mormons do not have multiple husbands. This asymmetry is obviously not so black and white for bay area polyamorists, and scotts data does suggest it swings the other way, all caveats aside. The more sexual demand either sex satisfies, the higher they will push the price of sex for those competing in the same market. And it seems the poly women are doing more to ‘depress the price of pussy’ than vice versa.
But I think insofar that conclusion is valid, I very much doubt it generalizes to the population at large. Heartiste may well be wrong when it comes to subgroups such as bay area polymorists; here it is actually the women at the lower end who see their pool of blue-balled men eager to placate them shrivel. But his general calculus is valid. National review is just plain wrong.
It’s called prostitution, and it’s pretty popular. Not that it apparently provides much happiness all-around, just release.
Right. I suppose the mormons and bay area polyamorists are also very hard to lump together in any analysis, since for mormons, the arrangement is centered around raising children, whereas generalizing from the bay areans I know, they see it as a hedonism-maximizing institution. This adds another twist to the question of who stands to benefit and who stands to gain.
I think National Review overstates its case, but I’m not sure I would call them ‘wrong’. While women may have more choice of partners under polyamory, if it becomes widely established they may have less choice in terms of relationship dynamics. For example, mid-status women who can now reasonably expect to monopolize the attention and resources of one mid-status male for at least the duration of their reproductive career may have to share his attention with another partner. Women who do well under the traditional standards of the mating market – i.e. who marry a faithful middle-class high-paternal investment partner, and who do not have a preference for sexual novelty, might be disadvantaged under polyamory. These women probably form the core of the NR audience, and of stable middle-class society. I think historical evidence shows that low-status men fare worst under polygamy, but different demographics make different trade-offs, and NR is writing for its demographic.
This is exactly what female chimps do – when fertile, they copulate with as many males as are available. Makes perfect evolutionary sense, in social and survival terms; in particular, it’s good for the survival of the young.
That’s what female bonobos do, not chimps. Bonobos evolved female promiscuity to protect against infanticide. Since the males can never be sure they aren’t their own offspring they don’t kill them. Alphas in chimps are only alpha for a while, and when there’s a new alpha he usually kills the offspring of the previous alpha.
That’s lion about chimps.
I suppose this place is full of Men’s Rights-style conservatives but no Family Values-style conservatives.
Ahem! Excuse you! Why, I recognised myself straight away in this quote used in Freddie deBoer’s latest article (thanks, Freddie!):
*reads this*
*looks in mirror*
Why, I never noticed before but – but it’s true, my face is Evil!
Hmm, in my photos I have a smiling unpinched face framed by red hair. =)
Ah, but red hair is the mark of the Devil. You’re just as evil, mean and bitter as the rest of us, you simply don’t have the pinched face (yet! growth mindset!)
What about us church-going men? Don’t we get to wear our evil faces when we’re oppressing the happiness of our sexually liberated betters? I don’t know, that sounds pretty sexist to me.
What about us church-going men?
Nobody smacks the Devil around like the church ladies 🙂
How about St. Moses the Black?
There are Family Values-style conservatives, but the linked NR article is the weak Family Values conservative argument. Most Family Values-style conservatives are primarily concerned with family stability and the best situation for children, not whether the arrangement is particularly advantageous for adult men vs. women. There are lots of people on this thread making the conservative argument about family stability and child development.
Er, people? ravenclawprefect found another survey; we should definitely be using it, rather than speculating datalessly: http://www.lovemore.com/polyamory-articles/2012-lovingmore-polyamory-survey/
Particularly interesting is that poly females report a higher number of sexual partners than poly males (whereas this is reversed in the “control group” General Social Survey). See “FIGURE 10: Number of Sexual Partners in the Past Year”
This probably has a great deal to do with the fact that about 45% of poly females had partners of both genders, whereas only around 15% of poly males did the same.
Sounds plausible (and not really in tune with the NRO/Heartiste complaints above).
But let me reiterate: there’s a whole other survey! We have twice as many data sources as before, 2 rather than 1. Why is this not appearing in almost every comment?
A bunch of people have already noted that the rationalist community may not make a great stand-in for the world at large. Anytime you base analysis on a self-selected group, you’re going to have a fair amount of selection bias and omitted variable bias. Atheism may make a good analogue. If you looked at a bunch of self-identified atheists and compared their outcomes to the openly religious, you’d likely found that they compared very well. But what happens when you compare the religious to people who don’t practice any religion but don’t bother to call themselves atheists either?
I also wonder about using “partners” as the observable variable. How much casual or recurring but non-committal sex is happening in polyamorous communities? And does sex tend to follow the female hypergamy model more than relationships? Anecdotally, when I think about hook-ups, they certainly tend to adhere to that model. If you look at a random cohort of people who hook-up with and date each other and map the occurrence of sex, you’re probably going to find that a smaller group of men than women was having most of the sex within that cohort.
All that said, the NRO and Heartiste objections have plenty of other problems. The question of “what is best for society?” is entirely too abstract to be meaningful. For one, it completely ignores the cost of enforcing norms and punishing people who defect from those norms. In other words, if enforcing monogamy comes with a price, that price may very well outweigh any gains from the monogamy.
What is the alternative to thinking about the question? To let change happen without consideration? Obviously we cannot actually estimate the change in utility that would occur from changing our societal arrangements to ones that have not yet been tried at scale. The argument is one from risk aversion. Thinking about the question will at least heighten our focus and bring people towards assessing the magnitude of the risk and the probability of its occurrence. Useful survey data could verify or falsify whether: 3+ parent households are deleterious to a child’s wellbeing; informed polyamorous relationships are stable; polyamorous relationships are more happy than monogamous relationships; and so on. All of this would be helpful. (I doubt any of this would be decisive, as self-described polyamorous people are a very niche group and I doubt their experiences can be generalised to the parent population. It would still be helpful.)
How can I resist sharing these
http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2015/06/gay-marriage-decision-polygamy-119469
http://www.playboy.com/articles/polygamy-arguments
I’m pretty against pushing to legalize polyamory, just because I feel like the least annoying equilibrium is one where the weird people who want to practice it do, the social conservatives don’t bother us, and we don’t bother them. Nothing’s stopping anyone from being polyamorous right now and I don’t think marriage benefits are worth the extra hassle.
Also, you get weird stuff where you can circumvent immigration law by marrying the entire population of Mexico.
To be fair, it’s pretty easy to say the marriage benefits aren’t worth the extra hassle if you don’t want to marry more than one person.
Sad to say this is one of the weakest blogposts you have ever written Scott, I do admire your blog a lot but everyone has their ups and downs.
How could such a vanishingly small subset of the population as polyamorous men and women from a rational community be an indicator of what would happen if polyamory was adopted by society at large? I don’t think your sample proves anything to be frankly and you would be ridiculed if you draw such far going conclusions from such a limited and skewed sample in a peer-reviewed paper.
I’m no fan of Heartiste but in this case he is not talking out of the blue. Let’s review the established science shall we?
1. Polygyny has been universally far more common throughout human history than polyandry, while the latter is isolated to a few special cases in a few cultures among poor families with limited access to land the former has a universal history. This is proven not only by historic records but also by human DNA. Several studies have been done and all show the same result, variance in male reproductive success is much larger. One scientist commented the result of their study this way:
“This suggests that over the long period of human evolution our choice of partners has not been a free-for-all, and that it’s likely that humans have practiced a polygynous system – where a few men have access to most of the women, and many men don’t have access – over our evolutionary history as a species. This is more like the gorilla system than the chimpanzee ‘multimale-multifemale’ mating system.”
http://www2.le.ac.uk/offices/press/press-releases/2016/february/ancient-chimpanzee-2018adam2019-lived-over-one-million-years-ago-research-reveals
There are several historical examples of a few human males who have left an extremely large genetic impact on modern populations, no such examples of women.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/2016/04/25/half-of-british-men-descended-from-one-bronze-age-king/
2. Human physiology reveals a lot about ancient human mating systems, and this is yet another nail in the coffin of the far too common fantasy that humans are just bonobos who have forgot their true way of living.
Human physiology shows evidence of a mating system with harem keeping males, not a free for all polyamory a la bonobos. In such species sexual dimorphism is generally small and males have huge testes for sperm competition. Human males though lack the morphology for sperm competition and when measuring muscle mass humans are far more dimorphic than bonobos and are in fact much closer to gorillas. The difference in upper body strength is 3 standard deviations which is about the same as found in the most sexually dimorphic and polygynous primate species such as gorillas and baboons. Looking at total body mass when measuring human sexual dimorphism is misgiving since human females have large deposits of body fat that other primate females lack.
On humans lacking morphology for sperm competition
http://www.jstor.org/stable/20798866
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352250X15002067
Human sexual dimorphism
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352250X1500189X
3. Every study ever done cross-culturally clearly show that when it comes to purely sexual relationships women are much more choosy than men are. This is to be expected on basis of Trivers’ parental investment theory and it holds up across cultures and societies. This is also consistent with the studies described above on human physiology and DNA testing, that this phenomenon would somehow magically disappear if we all became polyamorous is frankly quite far-fetched
http://psycnet.apa.org/psycinfo/1993-29295-001
4. Monogamous norms were pushed for a reason, to decrease male violence. This is because polygamy in practice always tends towards polygyny and isolated cases of polyandry does not disrupt this very clear and established pattern
http://rstb.royalsocietypublishing.org/content/367/1589/657
To summarize, you cannot seriously claim that your skewed and limited sample from an internet survey invalidates the sheer mass of evidence presented above. I’m no fan of Heartiste and would be on your side on most issues but on this subject I fear he is closer to the truth than you are Scott.
While male bonobos do have larger testes relative to body size, males in genetically monogamous species such as owl monkeys don’t have larger testes either, so it’s certainly no criteria to decide whether a species is a tournament species or not. However twins and lower sexual dimorphism are some of the typical features of pair bonding species. It’s just plain wrong to compare humans’ sexual dimorphism levels to that of gorillas. I don’t think it makes a lot of sense to talk of humans as a whole as environmental selective pressures have pushed groups of humans in different directions wrt sexual selection. And of course this completely ignores the Hadza and other foragers that are highly monogamous.
Robert Sapolsky – Human sexual dimorphism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8a1-Eu7n0hs
Equality for the sexes in human evolution? Early hominid sexual dimorphism and implications for mating systems and social behavior
http://www.pnas.org/content/100/16/9103.full
“Humans today display relatively limited sexual dimorphism (≈15%), whereas some of the other hominoids (gorillas and orangutans) are highly dimorphic (>50%) (5, 9).”
“In contrast to the consensus, their analysis revealed only slight to moderate levels of sexual dimorphism, more like Homo and chimpanzees than gorillas.”
Craniofacial feminization and the origin of behavioral modernity
http://www.journals.uchicago.edu/doi/10.1086/677209
Human origins and the transition from promiscuity to pair-bonding
http://www.pnas.org/content/109/25/9923.abstract
The Neural Basis of Pair Bonding in a Monogamous Species: A Model for Understanding the Biological Basis of Human Behavior
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK97287/
Human Pair-Bonds: Evolutionary Functions, Ecological Variation, and Adaptive Development
http://www.public.wsu.edu/~rquinlan/quinlan_EA_2008.pdf
Scott was speculating on what happened if we humans abandon monogamy for polyamory, and whether this would make us polygynous like gorillas and baboons or polygynandrous like bonobos. All evidence points to the former
As I said in my post, measuring human sexual dimorphism by comparing total human body mass is misleading because human females are unique among primates by having large fat deposits. So total body mass dimorphism is comparatively low in humans because of more dimorphism not less. When we compare what really matters though whuch is muscle mass humans are highly sexually dimorphic. From one of the links posted above:
“All of these types of evidence support the prediction that male contests have been important in human evolution. Men are larger, stronger, faster, and more physically aggressive than women, and the degree of sexual dimorphism in these traits rivals that of species with intense male contests. The relatively modest 8% stature dimorphism in humans (Gaulin & Boster, 1985) and a difference of about 15–20% in body mass (Mayhew & Salm, 1990) might suggest that male contests are reduced compared with our closest relatives. However, human sex differences in size underestimate sex differences in the traits most relevant to contests. This is partly because women are unique among primates in having copious fat stores (Pond & Mattacks, 1987), perhaps for building the large, fatty brains of human offspring (Lassek & Gaulin, 2008), and as sexual ornamentation (see below). When fat-free mass is considered, men are 40% heavier (Lassek and Gaulin, 2009, Mayhew and Salm, 1990) and have 60% more total lean muscle mass than women. Men have 80% greater arm muscle mass and 50% more lower body muscle mass (Abe, Kearns, & Fukunaga, 2003). Lassek and Gaulin (2009)) note that the sex difference in upper-body muscle mass in humans is similar to the sex difference in fat-free mass in gorillas (Zihlman & MacFarland, 2000), the most sexually dimorphic of all living primates.
These differences in muscularity translate into large differences in strength and speed. Men have about 90% greater upper-body strength, a difference of approximately three standard deviations (Abe et al., 2003, Lassek and Gaulin, 2009). The average man is stronger than 99.9% of women (Lassek & Gaulin, 2009). Men also have about 65% greater lower body strength (Lassek and Gaulin, 2009, Mayhew and Salm, 1990), over 45% higher vertical leap, and over 22% faster sprint times (Mayhew & Salm, 1990). Contrary to earlier claims, sex differences in anaerobic sprint speeds are not narrowing (Cheuvront et al., 2005, Seiler et al., 2007).”
That humans are a species with low levels of sexual dimorphism is simply untrue, this idea is popular among many and easy to believe when looking solely at total body mass and nothing else but sexual dimorphism is more complicated than that.
This paper confirms that humans are among the most visually sexually dimorphic primate species that exist placing us in the 90th percentile tied with gorillas
“In some animal species, the two sexes differ so greatly in appearance that they could be mistaken for separate species. Such was the case when Carl Linnaeus, the father of modern taxonomy, misclassified male and female mallard ducks as Anas boschas and Anas platyrhynchos, respectively (Andersson, 1994). Although men and women may not be as divergent in appearance as male and female mallards, they are not far off. By one subjective assessment, humans are the eighth most visually sexually dimorphic primates (tied with gorillas and white-faced sakis), placing humans in the 90th percentile for visual sexual dimorphism (Dixson, Dixson, & Anderson, 2005). The visual dissimilarity between men and women is partly due to men’s greater height and weight, but largely attributable to sex differences in body fat and muscle distribution (Lassek & Gaulin, 2009), along with conspicuous sex differences in body hair and, especially, facial hair. Not only do men and women differ in their soft tissue distribution, but they also differ in skeletal structure (e.g., Enlow & Hans, 1996). Besides the pelvis, probably the most obvious of the many human skeletal sex differences occur in the face. Men tend to have more prominent brow ridges and a longer lower face, including a larger, more angular mandible and squarer chin.”
http://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/00224499.2012.658924
With these psychology studies the devil is always in the details, let’s examine one of the claims here :
Men have 80% greater arm muscle mass and 50% more lower body muscle mass (Abe, Kearns, & Fukunaga, 2003).”
The cited paper is this one :
Sex differences in whole body skeletal muscle mass
measured by magnetic resonance imaging and its
distribution in young Japanese adults (Abe, Kearns, & Fukunaga, 2003).
http://bjsm.bmj.com/content/bjsports/37/5/436.full.pdf
The sample size is far too low and the fact that the students volunteered is not the same as picking at random and more than likely completely skews the results cause these people were obviously highly into sports (a western cultural thing btw). The males typically obsessed with gaining muscle mass (resistance type exercise) while females will do aerobics and do not want to gain muscle mass.
Then when you read the paper they cite it says :
That is not “Men have 80% greater arm muscle mass and 50% more lower body muscle mass”. Which makes you wonder if the author of your paper actually read what they cite or just made this up completely.
I’ve heard that the average upper body strength difference is more like 30%, on this sample there’s a 44% difference in upper body strength which is due to the sample population.
You have an arithmetic error: “men have 80% more” is the same as “women have 56% that of men.” You should never say “44% difference.”
However, “men have 50% more” is not the same as “women have 75% that of men.”
Yep, you’re right. Thanks for pointing this out.
This would be true under any history that allowed for multiple partners for men (even as rare exceptions), whatever the status of women, for obvious physical reasons.
The pattern seems to be that cultures where the man is primarily responsible for the support and income of the woman, men who have the resources to support multiple women will engage in polgyny; unless prevented by laws or cultural norms.
The cultures that buck the trend tend to be ones where someone other than the man is responsible for supporting the woman and her children. For instance, the Mosuo of China tend to have the woman’s extended family work together to support her and their children. First world countries, where women can work full-time jobs and institutions like day-care exist, seem more similar to the Mosuo’s situation than the situation of most polygamous cultures.
I think you should consider that survey data might be a poor predictor of what an actual polyamorous regime would look like. But I would nominate a question that would address the preference dimorphism that Heartiste alleges:
Q: Which feature of polyamory appeals to you: (a) obtaining sexual access to multiple women (men) or (b) sharing sexual access to one woman (man) with multiple men (women)?
Ah, here we have the horns of the dilemna.
I only just caught this one!
Speaking as someone to whom both (a) and (b) hold significant appeal: if you decide to use a question like this then both (a) and (b) should be rated on a scale of 1 (no appeal) to 5 (strong appeal), and you should take the time to think through whether you might still be missing options (c), (d), (e) and more before finalizing the question. For starters, (c) obtaining sexual access to partners of more than one gender, (d)-(f) the same as (a), (b) and (c) but about emotional bonding versus sexual access (“access” is a bit skeevy as a term here), and probably more — I don’t have time to focus or brainstorm at the moment, this is just my quick offhand initial ideas. I also would consider just using “partner” rather than “man (woman)” unless you’re planning to try to cut the data generated by this question by orientation and gender, and if you are, you should consider a broader matrix of demographic identifiers in both respects; this of course greatly boosts the n necessary to get any granularity out of the data, even just qualitatively, but that’s the price you pay for asking that set of questions if you want coherent answers.
Quite right, and I wasn’t attached to that specific wording so much as emphasizing that we would be comparing the responses from men against those from women. I was assuming the respondents’ heterosexuality, but given the potential pool it would be wise to break it out by orientation.
I appreciate the skeeviness of this particular framing. I suspect that some number of respondents are approaching this issue with very ill-defined notions of “free love” and that its attraction to them as a personal lifestyle choice would drop when the choices are put them that baldly.
Both. Both of them appeal to me. (To be more precise, I feel no particular desire for my partners not to have relationships with other people, and have a preference that I be able to have relationships with multiple people. I also prefer that my parterns’ preferences are satisfied, so to the extent that they prefer to have multiple relationships, I prefer that they do as well.) Although “sexual access” is not the right term; you’re describing open relationships, which are much older and much more common than poly relationships.
This reads like a straight person asking gay people “which feature of being gay appeals to you: (a) putting your dick in someone’s ass, or (b) having someone else’s dick in your ass?” It’s just… missing the point, in the least charitable possible way.
you’re describing open relationships
Yes, though in my defense, almost everyone on this comment thread is describing open relationships rather than closed relationships involving multiple ( > 2 ) people.
“Access” is really not a great word in this context, and option (b) sounds more like a query about the cuckoldry fetish.
I don’t know what is a ‘tactful yet would get honest answers’ way to phrase it. Maybe not so much “sexual access” as “the opportunity to have more and/or more varied sex”? After all, if your partner is broadening their sexual repertoire you are likely to reap the benefit of that in your own sexual relationship with them as they find out new things to try out with you!
There are reasons people can prefer that their partners have other partners other than cuckoldry fetish. For instance, I had a partner who felt obligated to have sex he didn’t want if his partners were monogamous, because they couldn’t have sex with anyone else if they wanted sex more than he did. So polyamory was very freeing for him because he didn’t feel guilty about saying “no”. There are also people who are asexual or low-libido, and of course sexual fetishes other than cucking. (It has puzzled me greatly that people talk about “cucking” but no one talks about the thing where dominant men get off on their girlfriends being dirty sluts, although anecdotally the latter seems to be far more common.)
Expanding from sex to relationships in general, there are lots of benefits like not having to be your partner’s sole source of emotional support, friendships with your partners’ other partners, and having someone else who is as interested in the topic of how great your boyfriend is as you are.
The obligation thing is a good point.
Isn’t… isn’t that cucking? I promise I’m not playing stupid. What’s the difference? Whether or not you get off on the humiliation versus the general sluttiness of it?
What’s the difference?
A pimping fetish rather than a cuckoldry fetish? The idea that you control sexual access to her and she’ll do anything to please you, so if you want her to service your friends, you can ‘use’ her like an object and she’ll put up no objection?
I dunno, my fetishes revolve mainly about people doing such kinky things as telling someone “I really like you!” 🙂
You’re probably kidding, but sometimes I think things are getting so weird that “boy and girl live in the same neighborhood, realize they really like each other, say so and kiss” is becoming a kink.
Cuck fetish is a submissive fetish where you get off on your partner humiliating you by cheating on you. (As distinguished from the insult, of course.)
The information is appreciated, even if I’m still inclined to see it as one big group of guys who all enjoy watching their women get shagged by other men for one reason or another. Isn’t it odd that the latter category doesn’t have a name despite being larger by your count? Or does it, and I’m just showing my fetish ignorance again.
To the best of my understanding, when people with this kink look for porn they look for gangbang or free use porn. (Of course, there are practical difficulties with both gangbangs and free use in real life.)
Personally, I enjoy knowing I am the best/preferred partner, a knowledge which is reinforced with other partners explored and found wanting.
Of course, that may require a confidence that most people lack.
That does seem to be the difference – confident dominance (I’ve got what everyone wants) vs. submissive (jealousy gets me hot).
Neither. I don’t want to restrict my partner from romantic relationships with others – if they make her happy, she should be free to have them. And I don’t want to be restricted myself, even if I never make use of that freedom. I care about the rules, not about either of us having multiple partners per se.
I still feel like labeling someone polyamorous implies (or ought to imply) someone who either:
a) wants to pursue multiple relationships (or at least partners) simultaneously at least some of the time
b) prefers a partner who meets a).
A person with no interest in multiple relationships who is agnostic on whether their partner is monogamous or not seems to be more accurately described as “monoamorous with low jealousy”.
I get that rules are important, but using the rules at least occasionally is also important.
Like, I’m glad that the legal rules allow me to have sex with another man if I ever feel like it. That doesn’t make me a bisexual.
Certainly, someone who actually wants to have multiple partners is a more central example, and those rules are usually the result of that preference, but I don’t think it’s necessary. Though I do think it’s somewhat stronger than not requiring monogamy of your partner – it also takes a desire to not be bound to monogamy yourself (even if you want to be functionally monogamous), which is unusual enough to put you in the polyamory cluster. If having sex with other men were illegal and you particularly cared about overturning that for reasons relevant to your own sexuality (but not out of a desire to have sex with men), we might draw the categories differently.
Obviously most people are going to like (a) better, but I think you’re underestimating the many reasons why (b) can be a net positive:
1) Sex can feel like an obligation if your partner has a higher sex drive than you and can’t have sex with other people.
2) Additional partners can provide your partner with more social and emotional support than you are capable of giving them alone.
3) Sex with other partners can broaden your partner’s repertoire.
4) When they’re out on a date you have the house to yourself.
5) Group sex can be fun, even for many straight people.
6) Compersion.
7) Reducing one way you might control your partner. (It is a benefit when others are more free.)
As far as I can tell, “compersion” is a term invented by the (modern) polyamory community, never used outside it, and the alleged phenomenon to which it refers has never been investigated in any academic context.
Is this an accurate summary?
The first two claims are accurate more or less. The third is false. The earliest investigation of compersion specifically I know of is from 2006, but you’d also have to deal with the fact that compersion is just a name for a sub-set of empathy, which has been investigated a lot in lots of academic contexts. Not sure what the relevance of any of this is. If you have some sensitivity to the term, the idea is just that some people are made happy by seeing their partners happy and that one time this can happen is when they are excited about someone else.
You wouldn’t happen to have a link handy, or at least a citation, would you? 🙂
Found something earlier: http://user.xmission.com/~mkeener/thesis.pdf
This appears to be a thesis for an M.S. degree. It’s certainly not anything published in a peer-reviewed journal.
A bit of work with Google Scholar reveals that this paper has been cited a couple of dozen times, but of those works which cited it, I was not able to find any that also deal with “compersion” or, indeed, even mention the word at all.
I did a bit more digging. Compersion was mentioned in passing in this paper; the only source of the concept, there, is this self-published e-book (link goes to author’s website, which informs us that she is a “relationship coach” and “certified Myers-Briggs trainer”).
This other diploma thesis (2009) also discusses compersion, noting that “compersion has not yet been researched academically”; the author evidently did a study, but the details are behind a paywall. A skim through the section on related/previous work reveals a mass of confusing and confused definitions in the literature.
This paper mentions compersion once, in passing. The reference is to this paper (2006), published in some sort of online gender studies journal (I can’t tell how respectable it is, but it does seem to be peer-reviewed). The latter paper, however, turns out to only be about the fact that the word ‘comperson’ has been made up by the polyamory community (and subsequently argued about at some length, it seems).
Finally, this paper (2014), published in the Electronic Journal of Human Sexuality (a peer-reviewed journal which shut down in 2015 because, it seems, they received literally zero paper submissions, and which was run by an unaccredited institution labeled “questionable” by Quackwatch), describes a study (n=302) which compared (using a trait questionnaire taken from the previously mentioned paywalled diploma thesis) compersion and jealousy across genders, and investigated effect of compersion and jealousy on relationship satisfaction. (My skills in reading social science papers are rusty and so I leave it to others to give this paper the thorough treatment it deserves. The “outside view” characteristics I mentioned speak for themselves, however.)
It is my view, on the basis of what I’ve been able to find, that compersion is not a real thing.
And the self-reports of poly people experiencing it are what – lies?
I suspected this would happen. Yes, it has been investigated in a variety of “academic contexts” including peer-reviewed journals–but no, of course not “real” academic contexts. Of course I didn’t mean “real” academic contexts, just made-up academic contexts like sexual diversity studies and social psychology. The polyamory community is still consciousness-raising. There are still people getting together and sitting around talking just to make their sense of their own lives real. People in monogamous relationships don’t need to do this in our culture because mononormativity, just as men didn’t seem to need consciousness-raising back in the 60s-70s when feminist women started doing it. So far then, most of the empirical work into poly has been qualitative, focussing just on extracting poly people’s own experiences. So I don’t really expect people outside poly communities to believe the reality of poly experiences. History suggests this will be a long haul if it is ever partially successful. That said, research into all aspects of polyamory looks like it is starting to explode in the last couple of years. Sexualities’ special issue on polyamory from 2006 was a vanguard.
@blacktrance
There are quite a few self-reports that homeopathy works…
People are bad at distinguishing random variation from actual effect.
@Jack:
Please don’t strawman my comments, and let’s not gloss over the substance.
My list of links above included just one — one — paper that was a) actually about compersion, and b) published in a peer-reviewed journal. And that peer-reviewed journal was — let’s be clear again — published by an unaccredited institution of highly questionable repute.
The field of social psychology includes dozens upon dozens of reputable publications. Where is the research on compersion that’s made it into any of those?
Attempting to make your preferred topic seem much more well-supported and mainstream-accepted than it is, by offhandedly mentioning “social psychology” (implying that my skepticism is the result of — what, some dogmatic rejection of social science in general?), simply looks dishonest.
And has this explosion of research yielded anything about compersion, that has seen publication in reputable journals or other mainstream venues? How well has it replicated? Have there been meta-analyses? Could you cite or link to any of it, so we can take a look?
@blacktrance:
I don’t know. You and I both know that people say inaccurate, false, or misleading things for any number of reasons. Lies, motivated reasoning, lack of self-awareness, selection effects in the reporting or coming-to-prominence of self-reports, unexamined/unstated drastic diversity of mental make-up — these reasons come to mind in only the first ten seconds of me thinking about it.
But, in any case, if the claim is based solely on self-reports, then you (the hypothetical “you” — the person advancing the notion that “compersion” is an advantage of polyamory) ought to make this explicit, so we can then examine these self-reports, and discuss openly how they may be explained, and just what there even is to be explained, if anything.
Aapje: I have to say, I’m kind of confused about how random variation could cause me to think I believe my boyfriend’s relationship with his wife is suuuuuuper cuuuuuuuute, when in reality I do not. Is the claim here that perhaps every time I am around my boyfriend and his wife I am also around their very adorable cat, but I have mistakenly attributed my feelings of cuteness about the cat to the couple?
My apologies if you got the impression at some point that I think any aspect of polyamory is “mainstream-accepted”. I tried to make it clear that it’s not, but it seems to be gradually building steam. You can type “polyamory” into an academic database as well as I can and note the increasing frequency of articles about it across a variety of fields. I also noted that research so far has been primarily qualitative, yet your closing questions reference standards usually applied to quantitative research (eg replicability vs reflexivity). You seem to be moving from “never been investigated in any academic context” to “never been the sole focus of a replicable quantitative investigation”, thus importing additional criteria that, as I have already explained, we shouldn’t expect to be fulfilled at this stage of a fledgling (attempted) social identity. But if your concern is whether compersion is “a real thing” among poly people, the best evidence we have is qualitative research of poly people.
@Ozy
Polly Advocate tells Polly Curious about compersion.
Mrs Polly Curious has a threesome and sees her boyfriend enjoy himself with Mrs Young Cute. Polly feels bad and Polly Advocate tells her that she is a monogamous person.
—
Polly Advocate tells Molly Curious about compersion.
Mrs Molly Curious has a threesome and sees her boyfriend enjoy himself with Mrs Young Cute. Molly is in a good & horny mood and has a really good time pretty randomly. Molly concludes that compersion works! When she later has a threesome that is less pleasant, she attributes this to her being tired, having bad chemistry with the third, etc, etc.
There are a ton of fallacies that enable people to rationalize away any evidence that goes against a belief and feel that the belief is confirmed by random occurrences.
@Ozy
I’m confused, as I understood it random variation is why seemingly rigorous research can produce results where homeopathy works. Is the contention here that random variation is what causes people to self report that it works, because these seem like different issues to me.
More to the actual conversation though, this seems like an extreme example of an isolated demand for rigor. A 7 point list of reasons why somebody might like being in a poly relationship, and we have to list twenty articles to establish that a possible emotion people might feel that might make them like being poly has not actually been rigorously studied.
Aapje: That works if most people are only poly for a year or two, but by the time someone has been poly for a decade and had literally thousands of opportunities to experience compersion, the random variation washes out and they should have a pretty clear idea of whether they are compersive or not. (The homeopathy example doesn’t apply here, because most people don’t have literally thousands of colds.)
This skepticism sounds really arbitrary. Taboo “compersion”. I hope the skeptics will at least not doubt that your partner’s happiness can make you happy. This is just a specific case when the cause of your partner’s happiness is one of their other relationships.
If something good happened to my partner, such as them getting a bonus at work, and I report that it produced an enjoyable feeling in me, presumably you wouldn’t challenge that with “Where’s the data that it’s possible?”
If you said “my girlfriend stole my car and ran off with my winning lottery ticket, I’m happy that her financial problems are over”, a lot of people would challenge you about the sincerity of your feelings. Plausibly, the challengers see the scenario closer to the latter than to getting a bonus at work, so their skepticism is not arbitrary.
@Ozy
People regularly persist in superstitious beliefs even in the face of many tests of those beliefs. People are built to find patterns and to be conservative in letting possible useful beliefs go.
Now, I agree with you that compersion sounds plausible, at least, in the more general sense of sympathetic joy (which the Buddhists call muditā).
However, it is especially when something seems plausible that people tend to get epistemologically sloppy. For example, why would compersion necessarily be stronger when your partner is having sex with someone else than when your partner eats some ice cream, which (s)he loves. The latter seems to have far less potential for destructive envy.
Yet I presume that pollyanna people would not commonly use the term compersion when their partner eats ice cream, but merely for sex. So there we enter the realm of motivated reasoning, by only applying a concept selectively. This can lead to the strong claim that polyamory provides unique benefits to people, even though this is hardly a given, as many of the benefits that you claim can plausible be achieved difference and perhaps better (for many people whose brains are not like yours).
So if we are at that level of deconstruction, we know very little about whether it is a good choice for many people to be polyamorous or whether many people are better of to design their lives around say, playing cooperative games together. Why would polyamory be superior to that, if we look at compersion?
It seems like if the academic evidence is shit, that doesn’t mean the emotion definitely doesn’t exist, it just means that the academic evidence can’t shed light on this question. For instance, positive psychology was founded in the late 1990s, but I think it would be a mistake to assume that happiness did not exist until 1995.
So instead we have to look at other aspects of the question. It seems to me the emotion is prima facie plausible– we know that people are often happy when their loved ones are happy, and we know that “awwwwwww” feelings about other people’s relationships are quite common. And thousands of poly people from a variety of different backgrounds have insisted they had this experience. So this seems to me that, on balance, the correct conclusion is that this is a thing people experience (although probably not a distinct “emotion” as opposed to an extension of empathy).
Now, you’re completely right that absence of evidence isn’t evidence of absence when people haven’t even properly looked, as is the case here.
And certainly, people reporting this emotion is prima facie evidence for its existence. But the comparison with happiness is very far off, because nobody would ever have thought “happiness? what a strange emotion, I’m pretty sure I could never feel that”. Not so for compersion, where we know that a diametrically opposed emotion, that of jealousy, is very common. As for the semi-public self-reports that we have in considerable numbers, this is an issue where I would expect social desirability bias to hit hard.
So I think overall the prima facie case isn’t quite as strong as you make it out to be.
@Creutzer This is the real question. It seems like compersion only arises in situations where we might expect jealousy, but is the opposite sort of emotion. There is a piece of advice you see in poly materials not to “fake” compersion–which is to say this is a real thing poly people are worried about too. It’s not just social desireability bias; there’s also the desire to rationalize one’s choices. That said, the idea that compersion is “not a thing” is baseless. It seems clear that reactions of jealousy vary widely between different people and contexts. Compersion is just empathy allowed to occur in those contexts or for those people where jealousy doesn’t arise or arises less. Doesn’t mean everybody feels compersion all the time, but it does seem likely that we can be trained to feel it more often and different relationship frameworks might help us feel jealousy less.
I agree: it seems absurd to phrase the question as “does compersion exist at all, ever, or doesn’t it”. Given the variability of human minds, I’m sure some people experience it, so the “it doesn’t exist” position is more reasonably weakened to “this is a quirk of some weirdos’ minds”. The question of relevance is: how prevalent is this thing really?
Creutzer: I mean, when I experience “jealousy”, it is always really envy or insecurity. And I don’t think there’s much peer-reviewed literature on the subject. And certainly people aren’t going to want to admit “yeah, the reason I’m not polyamorous is because I’m really insecure and the idea of trying to overcome my personality flaws is scary.” But I don’t go around saying “anyone can be poly if they get over their envy and insecurity,” because I’ve listened to monogamous people about their experiences and decided the most logical explanation for monogamous people insisting that they feel jealousy-which-is-not-envy-or-insecurity is that they do, in fact, feel that.
I’m open to the idea that it is quite a quirky thing to feel and will never be the most common response to one’s partner being with another, but I also suspect a lot of it is socio-cultural baggage (we are trained to feel jealousy, on top of whatever natural explanation of it someone wants to posit) that could be conceivably re-jiggered. And as Ozy Frantz notes, conceiving of a feeling as “jealousy” is itself worth questioning. I think it’s like masochism. Most people don’t like pain, some do, and others have experiences of getting into it in the context of a supportive community, and then they need to invent words like subspace to describe something that to others sounds alien and absurd. (Don’t ask me whether there has been academic investigation into subspace.) This is a pattern with marginal communities.
Uhm. Type “jealousy” into Google scholar.
Fairly sure they meant on the subject of disaggregating jealousy from envy and insecurity.
Yeah, the research I’ve found on the subject is not careful to distinguish jealousy caused by envy or insecurity from other forms of jealousy. You might as well say that there’s been lots of research into compersion because people have regularly researched empathy.
4) When they’re out on a date you have the house to yourself.
Oh my God, you have just sold me on polyamory! Were I the marrying kind, this would be perfect: kick ’em out on a date so I can be alone by myself without having to pay attention to them and they can get their hand held (as it were) without bothering me! 🙂
The National Review has a bit of dialogue about polyamory, although it’s all anti- so far. (IIRC, The Federalist posted a pro- piece a few months back.)
The piece Scott linked to is a re-print of something published elsewhere. One of their regular writers, David French, reviewed the recent NYT article on open marriages and observed what Scott found, that polyamorous women seem to have more partners than poly straight men, and generally has some overlap with the Heartiste piece.
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/447593/new-york-times-magazine-polyamory-elites-nonjudgment-poisons-american-culture
Without making a value judgment, I’ll note that that’s a recurring call on Dan Savage’s show as well – one partner calls in to say they tried the “monogamish” reform that Savage suggests, and that since then, the woman is swamped with dates and the guy is lonely and sad.
French seems to be arguing that polyamory is bad for stable family formation, and it’s fair to say that its bad for families that include people who find they aren’t happy outside of monogamy, but I agree that it doesn’t seem to be bad for women in particular.
“Without making a value judgment, I’ll note that that’s a recurring call on Dan Savage’s show as well – one partner calls in to say they tried the “monogamish” reform that Savage suggests, and that since then, the woman is swamped with dates and the guy is lonely and sad.”
I’d guess that’s almost entirely the product of the ease by which women can get dates compared to men, which only gets amplified later in life (unless the guy is exceptionally rich/handsome/charming). Maybe polyamory is a young person’s game.
Does it get amplified later in life? It’s generally acknowledged (when people are willing to acknowledge it) that the advantage in the heterosexual dating market when it comes to ease of getting dates shifts with aging.
Regardless, I think it’s entirely relevant that Savage is gay. A same-sex couple isn’t going to have the differential ease of getting dates factoring into it. Given that, in couples in general, people tend to sort for overall (not just physical) attractiveness, a same-sex couple will see each person getting a roughly equal amount of attention outside of the relationship, whereas a heterosexual couple would have that particular problem.
Speaking conjecturally as a straight guy, I think older men are more attractive than older women to the opposite sex (there are plenty of male celebrity sex symbols in their 40s and 50s, but few female equivalents). But I still think an average looking 40 year old woman could pull her shit together better than an average 40 year old guy, especially after ten years of marriage. If only because there are more horny men who are willing to date an older woman for the sex than horny women who are willing to date an older man, at least not without the aforementioned combo of wealth/looks/charm. Sadly, I just don’t think there is much of a dating market for average looking 40 year old men, especially since the norms surrounding romantic availability at that age indicate low status (ie. he’s a fucking loser).
Then again, I have 0 experience here so I could be wrong.
Good point on the gays. I have no idea how that dynamic would work. I wonder if there is a differential age preference for twinks vs. tops or any other categorization.
So, the OKCupid data – which is old, has been called into question, etc – suggests that straight men prefer women in their early to mid 20s, while straight women prefer men their age, or a bit older.
In your scenario – 40 year olds after 10 years of marriage, back on the market – a 40-year-old woman who is getting dates from horny men looking for sex – probably figuring “hey, she doesn’t have many options” – is hardly winning. If the situation is a couple in their 40s where they are both looking for random sex in an open marriage, she will have an advantage.
Anecdotally, a gay friend of mine in his 40s told me that he still gets as much attention from men as he did when he was younger/fitter/less bald, but it’s attention from different men.
Dumb question, perhaps, but: by what? Do you have references to a serious investigation of the question or at least plausible allegations of confounders in the original data?
I can’t recall the reference, but I recall reading with the “preferred age” thing that it was measuring what people clicked “like” on rather than who they messaged – men would prefer a 23-year old woman regardless of their age, but mostly message women closer to their age.
I see, thanks. This yields a highly incomplete picture, unfortunately, because unless you find that women refused to message (or reply to) older men, this is not implausibly explained as social desirability bias and/or men wrongly thinking they have lower chances with younger women.
Incidentally, Dan Savage pulled the same “Surprise! Our marriage is now open!” thing on his own husband.
Yeah, that pissed me off in the middle of the fawning article on him where I read it; his boyfriend/fiancé wanted or expected a monogamous marriage, our hero told him “sorry honey, I get so many people throwing themselves at me when I’m on tour that this is just not going to work (because how can you expect me to turn down all that free booty) so it’s an open marriage or nothing” and he
arm-twistedpersuaded him of the advantage of being “monogamish”. Husband did said in the article that now he’s perfectly happy with the set-up and has had a couple of affairs of his own, and I have to believe he’s telling the truth, but it didn’t reduce my “Dan Savage is a narcissistic jerk” opinion any, I can tell you.
Most of the stories of that kind I see (and I have no idea how many are genuine vs how many are somebody trolling) follow the pattern of: I have a girlfriend, we’ve been together a couple of years, she’s okay but nothing special, I always wondered if I was missing out or could have done better so I decided I’d like to try an open relationship. I talked about this with my girlfriend and she was very reluctant but I managed to convince her that I didn’t want to break up with her so she agreed to try it. Now she’s going out on dates every weekend and I can’t find anyone. I thought it would be different!
How many of those are guys who over-estimate their appeal? That is, average looking guys in average situations who think they can pull above their weight because it does seem that men have a higher opinion of themselves than women. There’s all the sitcoms where it’s “schlubby guy with reasonably hot wife“, for instance. (Warning: that’s a TV Tropes link). So they go on the dating market and find “whoops, no, looks like I’m already at ‘best you can do’ level” while the girlfriend gets encouraged by finding out that she’s still got potential as a date and raises her game? Because I do think women are more aware of – or get more messages from society about – the danger of “letting yourself go once you get married” so they make an effort to keep themselves attractive, while guys tend to think “yeah, I’m all right, I’m still good to go!”
I’m sure this works the other way as well, women who do stop “making an effort” once they’ve snagged a guy and men who keep themselves in shape and dress nicely and are interesting people; after all, the whole idea of “now we’re married she really let herself go” was popular so it must have been based on something in reality, but I do think maybe the pendulum has swung back a little and now women have more chance of getting back into the ‘dating scene’ (is that what the young people call it nowadays?)
Even if they have both gauged their appeal accurately, a straight woman looking for casual sex is going to have an easier time finding it than a straight man looking for casual sex. Generally, in a heterosexual context, women are the gatekeepers to sex, and men are the gatekeepers to relationships; men complain about not being able to get laid, women complain about men not committing. If a straight woman does not *want* more commitment – if she is in an established relationship and is looking for sex on the side, let’s say – then the fact that the guys she meets on the internet or whatever are not going to commit is not an issue.
Conversely, an already-attached straight man looking for casual sex is going to have a harder time finding it than a single (or pretending to be single) man who can (to put it bluntly) lead women on, implicitly holding out the possibility of commitment to get access to sex, then finding some excuse to disappear.
them finding some excuse to disappear
In hindsight, it was a red flag when the hot guy I met at the bar told me his name was Gyges.
No need to feel foolish. We’re all suckers for philosophical experiments.
This is why to hang out in bars and not at the crossroads.
Speaking from one not-exceptionally-rich/handsome/charming-man’s experience here, getting dates has gotten considerably easier as I’ve gotten older. I suspect that you’d find this experience is widespread.
Interesting. Do you have any insight as to why?
I hate to be cynical, but my first guess is that older women lower their standards so they can get married sooner since they are being “left behind” by their married-with-children friends. Then again, a nicer thought is that older people have a better understanding of what they want emotionally and intellectually in a date, so they cut through the bullshit faster and aren’t distracted by shallow tastes.
I found that when I tried dating in my thirties, dating was easier, IMHO mostly because:
1) Thirty somethings have a better idea what they want than college kids. I could meet somebody on Match or speed dating or whatever, and we would have a pretty good idea pretty quickly whether we liked each other.
2) At that point, I had a good job, and got a few to several emails a week (albeit mostly from local single moms and purported foreign beauties looking for an American boyfriend – I didn’t respond to any of either group, so for all I know they were all fake). At a friend’s suggestion, I tried removing my salary from my profile and they dropped almost to zero. Then I tried writing a funnier profile, and I got a few more.
Mid 30s and much the same experiance here.
The latest episode of the Bayesian Conspiracy podcast had a great conversation about the differences between polyamory and polygamy in their latest episode.
I think you are misrepresenting Heartiste’s position. He doesn’t claim that women date only one man.
Most young women are attractive enough to have casual sexual encounters with high-value Alpha males, but often they are not attractive enough to lock them down in an exclusive relationship. So women ideally try to practice what TRPers/MGTOWs call “Alpha fucks/Beta bucks”: they stay in a relationship with a non-very-attractive Beta provider in order to get resources and attention, meanwhile they sexually pursue Alpha men in order to swing branches if they can or just to have a chance of getting pregnant with better genes. Traditionally this is accomplished by cheating, but in cultures where polygamy (hookups/friends with benefits/open relationships/polyamory/whatever you want to call it) is socially acceptable, it can be practiced in the open and it’s therefore easier.
Alpha men that would traditionally either stay unattached (especially when young) or have a nominally exclusive relationship and then cheat (traditionally this is not considered an infraction as serious as a woman cheating) can also benefit from polygamy (at least as long the woman/women they are actually committed to is/are monogamous). Beta men, on the other hand, can either reluctantly put up with it or get lost.
So polygamy benefits young women and Alpha men, and it harms the not-so-young (“post-wall”) women and Beta men who can’t keep up with the competition and either remain single or have to give up exclusive sexual access to their partners while getting nothing in return.
So the situation is “I want to emulate the Alphas and have lots of casual sexual partners before settling down with a Beta female who will be content to be a wife and mother and won’t seek out – or won’t be enticing enough to attract – an Alpha for sex/pregnancy”?
But don’t they see the contradiction there? This really involves a very split view of women: if only women were all chaste, faithful, loyal and beautiful and appealing according to my tastes and standards, then I could find a partner with whom I would be content to be monogamous and committed. Since women are not chaste and loyal if beautiful, or only make up for being ugly and unappealing by being chaste and faithful, and I don’t want to have sex with an unappealing woman, then I – poor, misunderstood Good Guy – have to play the game of winning the fickle, shallow attention of the slutty attractive ones in order to have the sex I want. But since I can put the blame for my lack of sexual success on women being sluts, whores, and cheats who want to run after the Alpha while exploiting the non-Alpha male, then I don’t have to have any respect for or gratitude to the women who have sex with me.
They want as many sexual partners as they can get a chance of having, which means lots of different women to sleep with them on a short-term basis. But if they are having lots of casual flings, then once they dump one woman and go on to another, they are going to be succeeded by the next guy who approaches that woman for a casual sexual fling. If the woman refuses the guy, she’s being the ungrateful slut who is holding out for an Alpha because she thinks she’s too good for a Beta, so the Magic Techniques must be used to overcome and trick her. If she accepts the guy’s advances without needing to be tricked into it, she’s easy and she’s a slut and this proves the whole belief system at work here – that women are naturally sluts and whores and cheats.
I am trying to be as sympathetic to the worldview here but I can’t understand it:
(1) “Alpha fucks/Beta bucks” – that is, a woman has a dull but reliable partner in a committed relationship but has sex with more attractive men on the side. This is a horrible travesty and these women are manipulative, deceiving, exploiters. Because that’s how nature made women.
(2) “Alpha men that …have a nominally exclusive relationship and then cheat (traditionally this is not considered an infraction as serious as a woman cheating)” – I want to emulate the Alphas whom I envy, so I have a less attractive partner in a committed relationship with me as a wife and possibly mother, and I get to pursue more attractive women on the side for sex. This is completely normal and natural and I am not manipulating, deceiving, or exploiting anyone. Because I’m a man and that’s how nature made men.
I understand the concerns over paternity but with contraception and abortion being available and used, this is not such a danger anymore. If they really think women are all being driven by their biological clocks to have children, and seek out men with ‘superior genes’ to get pregnant by them, then why is there such a loud demand for “reproductive justice” (that is, abortion rights)? It’s women who are calling for control of their fertility, and the control they want is not “loads of kids by high-status guys”! Nevermind about what if they get one of their girlfriends/mistresses/flings pregnant, isn’t that also a challenge to their wife’s expectation of investment in her offspring?
Eh. I chalk it up to that same phenomenon that results in some women being convinced that all men are abusers.
People tend to be attracted to certain qualities, which have a strong tendency to correlated with certain personality traits. This results in them having repeated similar relationships, which results in them concluding all of the people of their preferred gender being alike in some specific fault.
So the guy convinced all women are cheaters is probably correct with regard to the subset of women he is attracted to.
Who is this “they”?
The MGTOWs mostly just want to jerk off to their anime waifus while bitching about how the “3D” women are all shallow whores and cheats. The Redpillers think that since all women are all shallow whores and cheats they could well take advantage of the situation by becoming (emulating?) the kind of man women are attracted to, and avoiding forming strong emotional, financial and legal bonds with them, so that when they get dumped they’ll find another one.
I’m not a big fan of either group, but frankly they both sounds more appealing than becoming a proud cuck (NSFW).
I think the theory is that a beautiful and appealing woman is more likely to be chaste, since she can actually lock down a high-value Alpha, while a ugly and unappealing woman, in order to have a shot at the Alpha, has to compensate by slutting up, and even then she can never get anything more than casual sex with him, if she is still young. Past a certain age, a woman becomes chaste not by choice, but because she has troubles finding men willing to have sex with her: the Alphas disappear first, then the Betas also dwindle, and in the end her dating pool reduces to hideous desperate Omegas.
You are inserting value judgments that don’t need to be there.
Consider running a business in one of those low trust, low rule of law societies:
everybody is trying to rip you off, and you are tying to rip everybody off, and everybody expects to be ripped off by everybody, and everybody expects that everybody expects to be ripped off by everybody, and so on.
It’s not that anybody is being particularly evil here, it’s just the way it works: you can either play by the (lack of) rules or get screwed.
This is how the sex and relationships marketplace works in modern societies.
In developed societies, the economy does not actually work this way because there are laws and regulations and social norms, enforced in part by a legal system, in part by a majority of people not wanting to do business with those with a shady reputation. Stop aggressively enforcing property rights and contracts and the society will quickly degrade to a kleptocracy.
You can make the obvious parallel with the sex and relationships marketplace. I’m not saying that we should go back to an arrangement where women having pre-marital sex were considered prostitutes, no-fault divorce was not allowed and you could legally rape your wife. Sexual liberation had its benefits. But it is undeniable that the less monogamy is enforced, the more sexual and romantic interactions become intrinsically adversarial. And people who don’t realize this are poised to become proud cucks and crazy cat ladies.
Maybe? One of the things I see going on with your summary is that it’s left implicit what the end goal of sexual and romantic arrangements are, and if you have different views of what the goals are, you will have different views of what strategies will work best.
In your first post, the logic seems to be that (heterosexual) men and women desire an exclusive sexual relationship with a physically attractive partner that still allows them an out if a more physically attractive partner arrives on the scene. Also that men have somewhat lower standards for what counts as physically attractive.
Polyamory, then, is bad because it doesn’t allow less attractive men to create exclusive relationships.
Actually, now that I’ve written it out, that argument seems way too complex, because, well, if you want an exclusive relationship of course you don’t want a poly one.
Or maybe the logic seems to be this: For a woman, a relationship with an alpha male who has other women on the side is more desirable than a relationship with a beta male who only stays with her. For a man, an exclusive relationship with a beta woman who is devoted only to him is more desirable than a relationship with an alpha woman who is in dating other dudes.
I’m not sure if those preferences are true in the first place, or if they’re likely to remain stable even if social conditions change.
Well yes, I’m assuming that most people have sexual and romantic goals that align with their reproductive fitness, or at least would have aligned with it in the environment of adaptation. I don’t think this is a very controversial assumption. Even if you don’t buy the evopsych stuff, the typical sexual behaviors of humans are well documented.
People of both sexes have a drive to seek multiple partners while they generally desire these partners to be exclusive to them. Since the available partners are a scarce resource, this creates competition, and thus conflict, within the sexes, and since the partners have generally opposed interests, this creates conflict between the sexes.
As a general rule, you want to be poly with monogamous partners.
The general rule applies to both men and women, but with a distinction: men generally care more about having sex with as many women as they can. If they have to commit to get sex, then they care that the women they commit to don’t have sex with other men, in order to avoid ambiguous paternity issues.
Women care about having sex with high genetic quality men, and getting resources from highly productive men. The best men are both high genetic quality and highly productive, but there are few of them, so many women may be willing to settle for “Alpha fuck/Beta bucks” arrangments. Once they are in a committed relationship, women care that their provider does not divert resources to other uses, e.g. providing for other women.
Therefore women are more likely to tolerate being cheated if it was just casual sex, but they get very jealous if they find out that their provider is pursuing another committed relationship, which may permanently divert resources or end up completely replacing them.
Therefore both men and women want to be poly, but don’t want their committed partners to be poly. If polygamy is socially allowed, then what happens in this conflicting scenario is that people with more bargaining power, Alpha men and young women, benefit from polygamy because they can find monogamous partners willing to commit to them, while people with less bargaining power, Beta men and post-wall women, are harmed by polygamy because they have to settle down for poly partners without being themselves able to attract multiple partners for casual sex.
I think the theory is that a beautiful and appealing woman is more likely to be chaste, since she can actually lock down a high-value Alpha
The impression I get is that the theory says an attractive woman can hook a dumb Beta male into marrying her and supporting her with his hard-earned cash, while she is then free to run around after the bad-boy Alphas who only want to fuck her and then leave her and would never commit to her or be so stupid as to allow her to live off them. I don’t see, in what I’ve seen of it, that there is any “but some women do want marriage and a family and are not sluts”, it’s “most women are conniving bitches who will exploit you if you’re stupid enough to let them get away with it and the only defence is to learn how to exploit them first”.
The problem I am referring to is simply that, if you are a heterosexual male who wants multiple partners before committing to one, then you are going to encounter women who have had other partners before you, and that classing the women who will have sex with you as sluts is ungenerous, ungrateful, and does not show any reflection on “if a woman who has more than X number of sexual partners is a slut, what does that make me since I want more than X number of sexual partners?”
There is not an infinite supply of women whose status is “only ever had one previous boyfriend and only had sex with him once, in the most vanilla fashion, before he died in an unfortunate baling accident and who refused all advances from other men before I came along” for these men to encounter so that they can all have five/sixteen/one thousand fresh women as sexual partners they don’t have to ‘share’ with any other man before or after them so they can indulge their fantasies of being Don Juan before deciding to marry a simple virgin who will bear their children, keep their house and spend her life going “yes, dear” to everything they say.
I think you’re missing the point of the objection. The Redpill folks don’t object to sleeping with non-virgins or very “experienced” girls. However, they would generally see a high “number” for a girl as a negative indicator for long-term marital / child-rearing success.
In other words, depending on which endpoint they are seeking, they value different characteristics. That seems fairly straightforward.
Your impression is wrong.
Top women get commitment from top men – even if he occasionally steps out – which in itself isn’t that bad because it at least serves as proof that he’s a top man.
Middle women get commitment from middle men and might be willing to step out with top men – if they think the risk is low enough. If polyamory is socially accepted it means that there’s no social pressure on her not to step out and lots of social pressure on her man to allow her to step out. He can’t step out because his value to women is that he’s not as attractive but is willing to commit.
The rationalsphere contains men and women that are at the bottom of the desirability curve. The degradation that the women would have to accept to get sexual access to men above that tier is too extreme for them to accept so at least they get to be queen of their realm because the their desire for their bottom tier partners is so low that they get to dictate terms – since they can more easily do without. Even if they don’t get their taste for desirable men sated they get a reasonable facsimile of what it would be like to be a more desirable woman and experience multiple men chasing her. The men get to actually have sex – which is an extraordinary benefit to them seeing as how (for example) the host has stated in the past that he didn’t even have a date with a woman until he was 27.
Also, don’t forget the extreme gender imbalance (90% – 10%) in the rationalsphere. Even if bottom women were as attracted to bottom men as the other way round (they aren’t), the gender imbalance alone would strongly increase their sexual bargaining power.
Of the 53 survey respondents who were women and poly, 14 were trans.
This is surely relevant for any attempt at applying evo-psych or reproductive economics or similar thinking to this issue.
(In theory, anyway. In practice the data set is too small and un-representative to be useful in any case.)
Oh, wowe. Scott’s sample is so comically unrepresentative that 26.4% of women are actually male.
That’s got to be unrepresentative even among kinky Bay Aryans.
Quick search on the net suggests in general population about 0.3% of people are transgender (or at least say so in surveys, which I guess is the matching criteria) – not sure how accurate, but since it’s cited on many transgender-related resources, it shouldn’t be undercounting by a lot. So there’s two orders of magnitude difference? Of course, there are at least two additional factors (women + poly) so I’m not sure how much specific sample contributed.
@Le Maistre Chat
I found that way funnier than is likely appropriate.
> Bay Aryans
LoL!
My results reported above were based on biological sex rather than gender to avoid this screwing with results.
I see.
(btw, correction: 9, not 14, sorry)
Playing with the (public subset of) the dataset a bit more, the following things jump out at me:
n=1429; of these, 451 put down “Uncertain / no preference” when asked about relationship style. Hmm. What sorts of selection effects lurk here?
222 people put themselves down as poly.
By sex/gender, these broke down as follows:
36 F/cis
1 F/mtf (this person seems to have been confused / protesting…)
1 F/ftm
13 F/other
9 M/mtf
142 M/cis
19 M/other
1 unspecified
This really isn’t solid data to base conclusions on. :/
Separating out those numbers is transphobic. Do you believe that trans-women are women or not?
Playing contrarian/devil’s advocate: Would polygyny actually be a bad thing?
Given the absence of effective natural selection, some form of selection is necessary just to fight entropy. Sexual selection seems as good as any other, and more plausible to play well with modern sensibilities. Maybe a better approach would be to encourage polygyny for high-performing men, and increase efforts on substitute goods (sex robots being the stereotypical example) for the bottom 75%.
Yes, some kind of difference in reproductive success is necessary in order to counteract the tendency of the genetic load to increase. But that’s sort of secondary. You can achieve it just by having some people have significantly more kids than others, or for that matter by serial monogamy. Going forward we can eventually decrease the genetic load, generation on generation, if pre-implantation sequencing and selection become widespread … but we need a few more bits and pieces of technology, like a robust way to measure the genetic load of a zygote, before we can quite do it. Soon though.
It would certainly be an awful thing because I fail to see what’s “high performing” about males that have higher psychopathic traits. This certainly isn’t high performing :
Testosterone makes men less likely to question their impulses
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/04/170428154556.htm
There’s evidence that having Dark Triad traits enables more sexual success. Is that what you want to build society on?
Contraception and paternity suits deal with that particular evolutionary problem pretty well, actually. Except maybe in the underclass. I know guys who have had 50+ sexual partners and have no children. If anything I expect the equilibrium to swing in the direction of ‘people who really want children’ and away from men who are just really successful at having sex with a lot of different women.
In a society where you want most men to work productively and not become criminals or start violent insurrections, widespread polygyny would be a bad thing.
In a society where most people live off UBI, government (or government-subsidized) make-work jobs, etc., and there is draconian repression of anti-social behavior, then it may not be a bad thing, in fact it may actually make sense to have few “bulls” with high-quality genes father all the children, exactly how we do it with cattle (though possibly without killing off the lower-quality males).
Some modern Islamic societies are polygynous, to some extent: in theory any man could have up to four wives, plus some concubines/prostitutes, but in practice only few high-status men do, most men marry one woman, and some men remain unattached.
These Islamic societies are either high-conflict shitholes (e.g. Yemen, ISIS, Somalia), or high-GDP-per-capita but illiberal absolute monarchies (e.g. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar) where most citizens comfortably live off the profits of state-owned oil companies which the government redistributes to its citizens, while a majority of the population is actually made of immigrants who live in squalid conditions.
This illustrates the point, I think.
Which high quality genes that males on the far end of the sexual dimorphism spectrum allegedly have are you talking about? Monogamous species where the males’ phenotype and behavior is mostly indistinguishable from females do exist and they certainly don’t seem to be at at an evolutionary disadvantage since they still exist to this day. The whole strategy of monogamous species is to maximize the chances of offspring survival with better parental care (humans do that a lot) instead of just having as many offspring as possible in the hope that some will survive to reproduce. I’d love to see any actual hard science research about this claim of “high quality genes” as opposed to mere evo psych speculation.
Well, certainly they are not as common. Anyway, human closest relatives are generally polygamous, and predominantly polygynous, and human themselves tend to behave like this.
If you have UBI, make-work jobs, government child support, or something like that, why would you need two parents to raise a child?
Well, certainly they are not as common. Anyway, human closest relatives are generally polygamous, and predominantly polygynous, and human themselves tend to behave like this.
Well not exactly, bonobos which are a tiny bit closer to humans genetically as compared to chimps are not polygynous. They’re plain polygamous because the females are very promiscuous (they most likely evolved that way as a strategy to thwart infanticide). Most likely the common ancestor of humans, chimps and bonobos was polygynous. Bonobos evolved away from this. Humans have also evolved in a less polygynous direction because of other constraints. The neurochemistry that makes monogamy possible also exists (more or less) in humans. I haven’t heard of any research that shows that this neurochemistry also exists in chimps and bonobos.
If you have UBI, make-work jobs, government child support, or something like that, why would you need two parents to raise a child?
Because after a while females also get tired of taking care of kids which need as much attention as possible, so sharing this duty gives them some time off to stay sane and patient and not abuse the kids. It’s even better when grand parents are involved in child care. Which is undoubtedly the reason why the rare phenomenon of menopause exists in humans. Chimps and bonobos don’t have that, Orcas do. Humans are not just some spicy variant of chimps and bonobos.
Thegnskald says:
May 18, 2017 at 11:58 am
Depends what you think of as ‘bad’, but yeah, polygyny is bad. It tends to make the people involved more miserable and poorer.
the beta male out in the cold, clawing and scratching for rode-worn scraps
Going off at a tangent here since this is not about polyamory, but the attitude expressed above is one I do not understand. It’s simultaneously “You’re a bitch if you won’t sleep with me and a slut if you do”. The men at whom it is aimed want sexual/romantic partners, and presumably more than one of them before they decide to commit and settle down to raise a family. Therefore, they want to sleep with more than one woman before they decide to marry. So unless they are expecting every single woman they proposition to be a virgin, that means they are going to be having sex with women who have previously had sex – the “rode-worn scraps”.
And given that most of the men at whom this advice is aimed are likely not to be “alphas” (a concept I think is absolutely pulled out of the air) but “betas”, in effect this is saying “I despise the women I desire”. It’s the double standard dialled up to eleven – a guy has had twenty partners, he’s a stud and a playa. A woman has had twenty partners, she’s a slut, a whore and “rode-worn scraps”. Do they not recognise what they are doing – that if they are going out looking for casual sex that does not lead to a permanent relationship, they are going to encounter women looking for the same thing? That if they want a potential wife and mother, looking for her in the meat markets is not the place to go? That if you want to be a stud who has carved the bedpost full of notches denoting your conquests, this means that you are going to be sleeping with women who are, in the main, not sexually inexperienced?
If you have a large (?) number of men who want multiple sexual partners but still want an exclusive partner who is not sexually experienced, this only leaves you with two options:
(1) A small number of women sleep with all the men seeking casual sex but most women hold out for an exclusive partner. Calling the sexually available women sluts and whores seems like ingratitude, at the least.
(2) You don’t get multiple sexual partners because women only want exclusive partners, not casual sexual encounters. This cuts against what seems to be your attitude that you are entitled to get as much sex as you want in your ‘prime’ before having to settle down in domesticity. Since you don’t want “rode-worn scraps” or women who have had several previous partners, pissing and moaning about women having too high standards and too high opinions of their own sexual value which is why they won’t sleep with you is stupid, because women refusing to sleep with you is a sign that the set-up you say you want is working, women are not sleeping around promiscuously and any future partner will retain her value as ‘unlikely to cuckold you’. This is also the system as it is, i.e. women are refusing to sleep with you due to choosiness, but you find that unsatisfactory so why then are you so displeased with the alternative – women who are sexually available to many (not all) who may ask?
“I want to sleep with a lot of women but I still want to find a woman who has had no or at most only one previous partner to agree to be my doormat (you can’t call it ‘being a wife’), and the other women I have slept with, I insult and denigrate, even though they were doing nothing more than giving me what I was looking for”. I do not understand it at all. I mean, the market for this kind of help is “you can’t get women to sleep with you because they are too picky and choosy. Women who will not sleep with you because you don’t meet their standards are all evil bitches who laugh at you. This technique will teach you how to overcome their choosiness. By the way, women who are not choosy and who will sleep with men who approach them are all sluts and you should despise them.”
tl, dr; it sounds like the complaint in actuality is “these whores will sleep with anyone – except me – so it’s the fox and the grapes once more and I didn’t want those sluts anyway”
Society doesn’t actually like men who sleep around a lot, either – it is regarded as an accomplishment, largely because it is somewhat difficult, but they are regarded as cads or “slut-puppies” or manchildren or any number of other negative things. It is regarded as immature; mature men settle down.
They are regarded somewhat better than the equivalent woman, but again, this is because it is regarded as more difficult than the converse, rather than because the actions are well regarded in and of themselves.
But even if it were genuinely well-regarded for (edit: men) to have many partners, this would be sufficient in and of itself to perpetuate itself; a man making such an effort would be working hard at what society expects of him, and men successful at it would be selected out of the most generally successful pool of men. A woman doing the same would be bucking societal conventions, and would be self-selected out of that group of women who wouldn’t be well regarded anyways.
My shallow understanding of this is that the Greek letter lingo came from a men’s self-help movement designed around increasing your skill at getting dates or hookups at bars. Many men found this “game” psychologically unsatisfying because what they wanted out of dating was an LTR with a woman they could trust not to saddle them with legal responsibility for another man’s child, rather than STRs with promiscuous women.
This mismatch then got aired on the internet and led to a lot of misogynistic language as well as terms like “day game” for attracting a monogamous mate.
Well, even I know that if you’re looking for a serious relationship, you’re not going to find it by going out to the pubs and clubs on weekends, those are the meat markets where people are only looking for a bit of fun and a hook-up. I mean, it’s probably good practice to start out there because if you get turned down, it doesn’t really mean anything, but if you are looking for something more then moving out of that environment is the first step.
If you need to be told that much, then yes, probably a self-help group is exactly what you need to get you started. Still no excuse for misogyny, though.
Realistically, once you are out of school, what alternatives are there?
Dating at work is a big no-no, and online dating is even more of a meat market than pubs and clubs.
Historically, people married young, and religious communities served, among other things, as places to find potential mates. Now in many social circles religion is outdated, and many structured communities have “code of conducts” that can get you kicked out if you dare to make an unwanted advance.
Even universities are increasingly becoming like this, so even if you are still a student you are not safe.
Experienced and attractive men can still pull it off: skirt the rules, bend them in their favor, but if you need to practice, pubs and clubs are pretty much the only reasonably safe playground.
I think “road worn scraps” in their context doesn’t exactly mean “not a virgin”, but is simply another way of saying “low status”. It’s not only MRA types who do this.
Beyond that, it seems pretty normal for people to resent people who have a higher status than them while also craving their attention. Maybe not rational, but normal.
That’s not really true. The idea of hypergamy is that women want the best available option to them right now. They are just as willing to have casual sexual encounters, they just don’t have more than one at the same time. Some of these red pill guys will say that it would be a better world if monogamy was still the norm and women were chaste but since we don’t live in that world, you might as well try to enjoy the ride until civilization self-destructs.
The “rode-worn scraps” can also refer to people (in actuality this doesn’t just apply to women) who tried damn-hard to be high-status, but for one reason or another failed, and so are obviously “settling” for Mr./Ms. Available. The assumption is that such people will always resent their spouse and treat them poorly because they secretly know, in their heart of hearts, that they’re just better than the troglodytic refuse to whose company they’ve been relegated. “I coulda been somebody, I coulda been a contender!” Of course, not all relationships play out like this. There is a counterexample where a formerly high-status individual forsaskes the rat race in favor of quiet domesticity and respectability which might not be as glamorous or as wildly stimulating, but makes up the difference in stability and warmth. Still, because people who regard themselves as having low SMV are probably more likely to have low self-worth in other areas, the fear of being disdained is more convincing than the idea that love, care, and stability can be worth jumping off the carousel.
Short description of the framework you’re puzzled about. Note that I’m not endorsing this worldview [would be a lot more comfortable posting this if we didn’t have to register..]
Men choose women based on looks. Women choose men based on status which is a proxy for resources. This means that a woman’s value as a mate decreases as she ages, while a man’s value increases or at least doesn’t decrease as fast.
Modern serial monogamy tricks women into giving away their value, aka their youthful years for free. Once they’re running out, they settle with a beta male. This is in contrast to the old days, when beta males could get a teenage bride and enjoy a decade of her being young and beautiful. So the thing a smart man should do is, get good at dating, reap the sex that young women give away freely, then when you get bored, find a young virgin and marry her. Losers in contrast are the guys who get locked into providing for sluts that gave away their better years to better men for free.
It’s not all age, there’s also beliefs about a history of multiple partners having adverse effects on marriage stability in women but not in men, but that’s it for my digest. The people they see as immoral are women looking for an LTR after years of casual sex, especially single moms, as they’re “swindling” betas by playing hard-to-get and getting them to buy something they previously gave away for free.
I too think it would be better if people settled for marriage rather than wild flings, but it still sounds like “sex is something that should be enjoyable and available for men, not women”.
If women are sluts giving away for free what they should be holding onto, then what about men? If they’re looking for sex outside of marriage? There is a fundamental disconnection there that troubles me.
Then again, I think it should be either chastity for both genders or freedom for both genders, not “this gender gets the freedom and that gender gets the blame”, especially as men’s sexual freedom to have sex outside of marriage, if they’re heterosexual, depends on women ‘giving it away for free’. Straight men can’t have promiscuous sex without women being willing to provide them with sexual access! Make up your mind: do you want a wife as soon as you can get one, or do you want to sow your wild oats then settle down later? Because if you insist on having it both ways, then you cannot call women who are sexually active sluts, since they are giving you what you want.
You absolutely can.
Men value low partner count in women. Women don’t value low partner count in men, in fact the opposite is true and they’re at least interested when they find out that a man has been with loads of women.
Declaring that men should have different preferences because you don’t like the ones they have is insanity.
That’s not how I read it. The problem is that men have two conflicting preferences, which makes men unhappy. It’s men who don’t like the preferences that they have.
It’s not possible for every man to have a large number of experienced lovers for casual hookups, and a virgin to marry. The numbers don’t add up.
What Deiseach, and other women, object to (if I’ve understood correctly) is men lashing out at women with contempt and slurs like ‘slut’ when women fulfill one preference, and thus render themselves unable to fulfill the other. It is hardly the fault of women that all contradictory desires cannot be satisfied.
Culture, how does it work?
@Anonnymous & Deiseach
From what I’ve seen, the theory assumes that men and women have fundamentally different sexual attraction. Men’s sexual attraction revolves more around looks, while women’s sexual attraction revolves more around men taking charge and having high social status.
Then there is a separate reason separate from sexual attraction why men and women seek each other out: each sex has something the other needs. More specifically, men have sperm and money, while women have wombs.
The argument goes that it’s very common for women to build a relationship around that second reason: where they seek out a man to provide for them, even though this man is not sexually attractive to them. This man is the beta man. Women are willing to have a relationship with him to extract resources and to keep him willing to do this, the woman provides him with the minimum quantity of crappy sex needed to ensure that he provides, while if she can, she’ll have sex with alpha men on the side (who she actually finds attractive).
The argument goes that if the beta man learns to act like an alpha, he can:
– Have lots of casual sex without having to pay for it by providing
– If he wants a permanent relationship, he can get a fair deal because the woman will not just want him for his money, but he will also be desirable sexually, so the woman will ‘spend’ her entire libido on him, rather than cheat with other men
It seems to be very common argument by people who believe this that the opposite is true. Their argument is that our current culture is teaching men to be betas, so lots of women are sexually frustrated, because of a lack of alpha men, whom women find sexually attractive. So women end up not having sex or having sex with men who they are not attracted to.
Men who turn themselves into alphas and have lots of casual sex are then providing a service to women, including to the women who are extracting value from beta man, by giving them the exciting sex that they can’t have with the many beta man that our society/feminism produces.
Also, for historical examples, do those take into account the effects of war on the male population, and slavery on male and female romantic prospects? That is, if harems come from war, and male slaves have no prospects, you could have a native social population that is exactly like ours except for some men taking harems from war expeditions and populations of uncoupled male slaves.
Even if that doesn’t pan out, it could produce cultural seeds that produce societies, independent of biological explanations for the preponderance of polygynist societies over polyandrist societies.
This is old heartiste, more recently he’s seen that polyamory is more often than not low SMV individuals grouping together, often multiple men with a single woman.
And I seriously doubt an SSC survey would be able to capture the data you need to prove anything. You have a very particular group reading here, not the best for gathering society-wide representative data.
I was hesitant to bring it up, because it seems presumptuous and uncharitable, but I am curious as to the proportion of satisfied polyamorists that are asexual or asexual-adjacent, and whether polyamorists enjoy mating/relationship success prior to joining or outside of the polyamory community. I am also curious as to whether the observation of a relatively high percentage of bisexual women in polyamory is common in different polyamorous communities, as I could see this as functioning as a sort of jealousy buffer/tolerated emotional outlet.
I would not necessarily characterize polyamorists as low-SMV, since SMV can be thought of as relative to your preferred mating pool, but these questions are relevant to predicting how polyamory would be expressed in a society where it was a broader norm.
Link to the relevant Heartiste piece?
https://heartiste.wordpress.com/2014/09/17/the-ugly-reality-of-open-relationships/
Key items:
That doesn’t seem like much of a change.
A problem I have with pop evo psych like Heartiste talks about is that there are numerous modes of human sexuality that are clearly NOT reproductive strategies, and yet seem to be pretty historically stable. Homosexuality would be the big one; by definition it is non-reproductive. Heartiste brings up another one: Bastardry.
Disowning your offspring and giving them less chance to survive seems like a peculiar reproductive strategy. I mean, yes, you could argue that it’s a method to prioritize the survival of offspring you have with more desirable mates by lowering competition with the offspring of less desirable mates, but let me pitch an even better strategy at you: Don’t have sex with less desirable mates.
A large number of people, perhaps most of us, do not think or behave as though we were playing a game of trying to maximize our reproductive success; much of our sexual behavior at least appears to have other goals.
Yes, you can come up with all kinds of just-so stories about how homosexuality and prostitution and bastardry are really hidden or delayed reproductive strategies (Explain how homosexual behavior is a reproductive strategy, I dare you) or how we evolved to want sex more than reproduction so some of our behavior will prioritize non-reproductive sex or what have you, but at that point the objection to polyamory just collapses, because the whole core of the argument is “polyamory limits reproductive success to a small group.” Once you admit that sex and desire have purposes other than reproductive success that ceases to be a convincing argument.
The more generalized problem I have with pop ev psych discussions about how our behavior is based on maximizing reproductive success is that when you point out something that doesn’t appear to be a reproductive strategy, people tend to just go, “Oh, yeah, not everything is a reproductive strategy.” which means the whole theory is “Maximizing reproductive success explains the differences between the sexes, except when it doesn’t” and as far as I can tell there doesn’t seem to be any way of knowing which behavioral differences are reproductive and which aren’t, or which reproductive strategies work best in which environment, or how quickly strategies chance with the environment, or how equilibrium is found between competing successful strategies, or a million other things that would actually explain human behavior.
Bastardy makes plenty of reproductive sense, as long as the cost of creating the bastard is low enough. There are plenty of species which don’t provide for their young.
I didn’t so much mean just having an “illegitimate” child, I meant the whole social and legal stigma which doesn’t just allow, but often compel the parent not to provide for a child which they have had outside of wedlock.
Also, you can’t actually just abandon a human child and expect it to survive. Somebody ends up taking care of it, probably the parent who isn’t already in a marriage. Reproduction is higher cost for a woman than a man, so what would compel a woman to reproduce with a mate whom she knows, due to social pressure, won’t provide for the child? It seems like a sub-optimal strategy.
The individual incentives may not align with the “social” incentives. Or to be more precise, it may be in your best interest to do one thing and encourage everyone else to do another.
what would compel a woman to reproduce with a mate whom she knows, due to social pressure, won’t provide for the child?
News just in: women also experience sexual desire and often make stupid decisions, just like men do!
To be less flippant, bastardry works like a cuckoo-in-the-nest scenario; have offspring but push off the cost of raising them onto others. The social stigma acts to try and push back against that, and sometimes it works, and sometimes it fails.
Also, rape happens, even if it’s sometimes called seduction. And there are any number of ballads about “you promised you’d marry me, that’s why I had sex with you, now you’re married to the rich girl and I’m out here in the rain with our dead baby”.
Ugh, surely there’s a special place in Hell for men who lip-flap commitment and then let a baby die for want of resources.
Well yes, but that presupposes a Hell.
The argument isn’t that polyamory restricts reproductive success; it’s that polyamory allows for a kind of “white flight” away from low-status individuals in romance. If you can scramble after a high-status individual and be one of a multitude of occasional partners, you can delude yourself that you, too, are high status and completely different from the troglodytic losers.
I present you three strategies brought to their extreme:
S1. Have 5 children with your primary mate.
S2. Have 5 children with your primary mate and 5 from random flings which you disown and spend no resources on.
S3. Have 5 children with your primary mate and 5 from random flings and send half your resources their way.
In your second paragraph you propose that S1 can be better than S2. I’d argue that S1 is strictly worse than S2, and S3 is likely to be worse too depending on how much resources you have and how much social backlash you incur from torturing your wife like this.
S1 can be preferable to S2 if it’s expensive to have children from random flings (you’re a woman or an unattractive man) or if you can’t truly insulate your resources from the bastards, but yeah. Bastardy makes sense.
Well, this was actually my point.
First off, of course, every one of these strategies involves men and women. You’re talking from the perspective of what makes the most sense for a man, but what’s unclear to me is what the reproductive logic is from any of the women in S2, who are left to then raise a child on their own under heavy social pressure with a lack of resources.
Second, the question of whether you can or can’t truly insulate your resources from the bastards is usually going to heavily, heavily differ based on legal norms. Where do those legal norms come from? How much do they effect reproductive strategy?
Posted before catching up on comments:
I find it hard to believe in hypergamy because I just don’t seem to know women whose tastes run that way. I don’t know how typical my social circle is.
I’m also not at all sure that a fully polyamorous society would be a worse deal for low-status men. Even supposing that a lot of the (more attractive?) women would rather share a high status man with three or four other women, those women have a good bit of free time that could be used for secondary relationships. This could be better for men than being completely closed out of more-or-less monogamous relationships.
This is complete idiocy. This problem with polyamory is not a disproportionate number of relationship partners, its the disproportionate amount of sex that different genders get.
Here’s a simple experiment. Create a fake OKcupid account listing yourself as a poly man looking for a hookup. See how many responses you get. Then create a fake OKcupid account listing yourself as a poly female looking for a hookup and see how many responses that gets. Spoiler – the number of responses to poly women will outnumber the responses to poly men by at least 50 to 1.
The problem with poly situations isn’t that women have more relationship partners. It’s that they have vastly more sex partners. So most modern poly women end up with a beta male breadwinner while they get plenty of one night stands with more attractive alpha guys, but the poly beta men on the other side of that equation actually get less sex because their primary partner is satisfying her needs with other guys, whereas other women are not interested in dating them.
Your first problem Scott is that you are measuring the wrong thing. Your second problem is that you are relying on self-reporting polls when even the most basic scientific testing shows how wildly inaccurate your data is. Why ask irrelevant questions when the world can be your science lab?
So talk to your partner about the fact that you want to spend more time with them and have more sex with them. If your partner isn’t interested in working with you to make your relationship work for both of you, break up with them and find a partner who is interested in making a healthy cooperative relationship with you.
Also, talk to your boss about how you want to spend more time with your family and have a bigger paycheck to share with them. If your boss isn’t interested in working with you to make your professional relationship work for both of you, break up with them and find an employer who is…
Neither of these strategies is completely unrealistic, but please don’t oversell either of them.
Wait, if your partner is uninterested in making your relationship work for both of you, what are you getting out of it? Surely you’re not getting needs for romantic intimacy fulfilled by someone who you know doesn’t care about your relationship enough to work on it with you.
Fear of being alone + status quo bias + partial desire fulfillment + alimony.
People are scared of being alone, and not without reason. Being alone sucks in many ways. We’re social animals, after all. Further, change is scary, even when the status quo sucks. The argument that “well, (s)he’s distant, and we only have sex once a month, and we only really spend time together once per week” can be countered with “so you’d rather have sex zero times per month and never spend time with anyone who shares even a small romantic connection with you?” Lastly, for married couples or those with kids, the legal system imposes strong material incentives to not end a bad relationship. In fact, the current trend in divorce litigation is to “go nuclear” and allege abuse maximally often (even if untrue or of dubious veracity) because the system maximally punishes purported abusers but doesn’t sufficiently deter those who are found to have made unsubstantiated claims of abuse.
…then you are probably exaggerating a situation in which your partner is inadequately interested in making your relationship work for both of you. If they were completely uninterested, they’d have dumped you.
Same deal with your boss. And in both cases, even “inadequate” interest may be better than none at all, depending on how confident you are in your ability to find another job/partner and how much you are a self-reliant atomic individual who doesn’t need such things.
And this is the part of the discussion where you learn about the laws of supply and demand, which women sometimes phrase as “Dick is plentiful and low value.”
In other words, you can either suck it up and continue in a relationship which offers you partial satisfaction, or get dumped and learn how easily replaceable you are. Most men with any self-respect will choose to get dumped, which is why most poly men are beta males who delude themselves into thinking that they’re happy – because the alternative is looking themselves in the mirror and realizing how pitiful they are. Here is an article that really exemplifies this typical self-delusion mindset.
http://nymag.com/thecut/2015/07/what-open-marriage-taught-one-man-about-feminism.html
TL;DR: “I’m happy! Really, really happy!” sob
I have rarely met a poly guy who wasn’t a low value beta getting much less sex than his S/O. The few exceptions to this rule were guys who were either exceptionally attractive or exceptionally rich, and in both scenarios, the women they were dating were… fairly plain-looking, if I may be blunt. If those guys were looking for more typical relationships, they could easily have landed somebody much more attractive, which implies that in order to get more sexual partners, they were forced to adopt lower standards.
“average poly man gets laid all the time” factoid actually just statistical error. average poly man a low-value beta male who has deluded himself into believing he is happy. Orgasm Georg, who lives in the Citadel and fucks over 10,000 women each day, is an outlier and should not have been counted.
More seriously, if poly men are all low-value beta males who don’t get laid, who are the women fucking?
Well yes. If all you brought to the relationship was your dick, you are easily replaceable. After all, there around some 3.5 billion people with dicks. That’s not a very impressive qualification.
But let’s be brutally honest here. Your view of women is clearly that they are selfish and shallow. That all they care about is your looks and your money. You yourself seem to see their value as being mostly about their looks. (Otherwise, you would see how having sex with someone who is not a supermodel is not necessarily settling.)
Given these facts about you, it is wholly unsurprising most women are unwilling to date or fuck you. The problem isn’t polyamory. The problem is that you see women as worthless receptacles for your dick. They sense it and strangely-enough, they would prefer to date and fuck people who think of them as worthwhile human beings.
Indeed, the only reason people think that polyamory is flawed or problematic is that Alex M refuses to change his ways 😉
Wait… Alex M never said anything about having dating problems, that part is all in your head! For all we know, Alex M could be far more successful in dating than you, or indeed most people on SSC.
Actually, even in the unlikely* scenario where your Internet psychoanalysis skills are reliable tools for analyzing Alex M’s relationship problems, that would still be insufficient for drawing conclusions about polyamory.
Alex M’s romantic potential ultimately need not reflect on the merit of his arguments. Attributing evil motives to opponents is a natural tendency we all have: it makes us feel especially good for opposing them. It’s a fruitless habit that does not lead to convincing arguments: we should strive to avoid it.
* this kind of reasoning goes wrong so often it has its own name, circumstantial ad hominem.
I’m kind of amazed you posted that in response to the responses to the post about how poly men are typically self-delusional.
Author of article: here is the story of my happy open marriage.
Alex M: My systematic psychoanalysis has revealed that you and nearly all other poly men are delusional milquetoasts.
Others: Whoah maybe you are projecting your desires on the author.
LET’S NOT PSYCHOANALYSE STRANGERS ON THE INTERNET.
@Jack:
That’s a distorted and incredibly uncharitable summary. Alex M also pointed to a trend that he noticed, proposed an interesting experiment based on his observations, and suggested a potential error in Scott’s work. His second post was a follow-up, expanding on how he made these observations.
Short-circuiting that with “Alex M fails at dating because he is a misogynist” is a bad idea (And that holds even if his second post was perhaps more inflammatory to the poly community than necessary. But then again, nobody made that particular complaint.)
I was looking at, and I’m pretty sure those above me were reacting to, precisely the point at which Alex M went from making plausible-sounding claims about how easy it is to get a date to degrading people with different values through an apparent attempt at computer-chair psychoanalysis. Perhaps it wasn’t clear, but the article I was referring to was that they cited in their second comment–wasn’t trying to summarize anything that went before that.
To be more substantive, I do not think this is a short-circuit because I think expressions of and responses to poly stigma are part of this conversation, and part of the “narratives” that SSC started off with in OP. This seems like an appropriate place to let all the psychoanalysis out. Heartiste and others think poly men are all insults they’ve made up. Others suspect that maybe poly men are what they say they are but Heartiste et al. have their own issues. No doubt you and I have revealed something devastatingly personal about ourselves. This is all part of the narrative, the stigma, and responding to the stigma.
More seriously, if poly men are all low-value beta males who don’t get laid, who are the women fucking?
Single men who are not poly, obviously? Why does that surprise you? That is exactly why they have a much larger dating pool.
Given these facts about you, it is wholly unsurprising most women are unwilling to date or fuck you. The problem isn’t polyamory. The problem is that you see women as worthless receptacles for your dick. They sense it and strangely-enough, they would prefer to date and fuck people who think of them as worthwhile human beings.
Alexandre Z, you’re delusional. I’m in a relationship right now that I’m very happy with, but I never had much trouble getting sex before that. And I do view women as more than a “receptable for my dick”, but since you’re obviously one of these social justice idiots who thinks anybody that isn’t Feminist must hate women, I think that you’ve really revealed more negative things about yourself than me with that comment.
Alex M: Putting aside for a moment my observations that most people have casual sex with other poly people, poly women have secondary partners! This is a very common thing for poly women to do! So are you not counting their secondary partners as poly for some reason, or are you claiming that poly women typically have a primary relationship and two or three secondary relationships with low-value beta males, none of whom they have sex with, and they instead have sex three or four times a week with guys from OKC? These poly women must have extraordinary amounts of free time to go on all those dates. One wonders when they get enough time to sleep.
The critical difference is that a bad job is usually better than no job, but a bad relationship is usually worse than no relationship.
Given the selection bias in SSC/LW readers, I doubt a SSC survey could ever give information that would generalize to the larger population. Isn’t this community suppose to be somewhere between the top 1-0.1% for IQ, etc?
Edit: I posted this before reading the comments, oops
I feel like there’s a bit of, maybe not quite no-True-Scotsmanning, but sort of a whiff of what you’d get from Communism advocates going on in poly-advocacy.
Like communists with capitalism, poly advocates happy to point to failures of monogamous relationships as reasons why monogamy is too restrictive and more polyamory ought to be encouraged. On the other hand, failures of polyamory are dismissed as “not real poly people making dumb decisions, and if they simply practiced good polyamory they wouldn’t have those problems”. Or, because there is such a diversity of arrangements under the umbrella of polyamory, there will always be a subset to cherry-pick without the particular failure mode alleged.
In reality, it seems like both mono- and polyamory have failure modes. Some of them are common to both, some are unique to one or the other. The seems so obvious as to boggle me if anyone objects. But there’s a reluctance to admit that uniquely-polyamorous failure modes exist at all. This is bad, because it means that practitioners are less likely to address/look out for those failure modes, and people might get into the lifestyle and be hurt by those failure modes they weren’t warned about.
This doesn’t seem like an apt characterisation of the above conversation to me. Ozy Frantz for one has mentioned poly-specific problems under the headings of people who are “naturally” monogamous trying to get into it, people getting into for the wrong reasons, certain forms of jealousy… Polyamory is often defined with radical honesty and even gender egalitarian components, so you do get “that’s not polyamory” which can be accurate even if it is not helpful as a claim about what happens when people try to do polyamory but don’t manage it. Also it seems that polyamory has substantial stigma, and this might be a good reason for poly advocates to point out the imperfections of monogamy and focus on how poly can work. You are of course right that both can work sometimes and neither works always.
That’s kind of my point though, those really are poly-specific problems and dismissing them as “not really polyamory” is dishonest in the same way that it would be if, presented with “cheating wife gets pregnant with another man’s child, now the husband is miserable”, I said, “well, that’s not a problem with monogamy, because they weren’t really practicing monogamy”.
But that’s much less true here, and anyway we’re supposed to be rational, which is why it’s disappointing we can’t be more honest about it. People here are more likely than average to already be poly, or exposed to the poly community and considering it as a possible lifestyle, and are therefore more likely to be harmed by an overly optimistic portrayal.
The poly-specific failure modes I mentioned have not here been called “not really polyamory” I think? (With the exception of the cheater who tells their mistress they’re poly without their partner knowing… but then that’s really not really poly.) Poly doesn’t work sometimes for reasons specific to the stresses of having multiple partners or one’s partners having other partners. The “not really poly” is the times when someone is eg just cheating or engaging in sexist polygyny (eg Mormonism–not just a gender distribution of partners but a thoroughly sexist ideology attached to it). It’s also used to distinguish poly from swinging, hook-ups, open relationships, and monogamish type arrangements that all have their own problems.
As to stigma, I agree that the harm of overly optimistic portrayals is a bad thing to be avoided and perhaps more relevant here than in other fora. But it still seems to me there is stigma about. For instance, there’s a person above who seems to think polyamory is indistinguishable from … I’m not clear whether he’s talking about the fetish of cuckolding or the MRA/PUA idea of failed masculinity but it’s clear he doesn’t like it whatever it is. Whether this is a good time to focus on the positive or not seems to me hard to say.
If most of the polyamorous individuals are single or have one partner, do the data really help you answer these questions? It would seem that over half of respondents indicated a preference for polyamory without actually having multiple partners.
Indeed: out of 222 “prefer polyamorous” respondents in the public data set, 57 (~26%) indicated that they had zero current partners[1], and 101 (~45%) indicated that they had 1 current partner[2].
[1] Note that 49 of these said they were “open to” or “seeking” additional partners; only 8 said they weren’t looking for additional partners. Also of note that this cohort contained only 2 cis women.
[2] 84 of these said they were “open to” or “seeking” additional partners; only 17 said they weren’t looking for additional partners. 14 cis women were in this cohort.
(In the “2 or more partners” cohort — 64 respondents in total — 20 were cis women.)
One of my id’s objections to polyamory is that I see jealousy as part of love, and so I find it hard to understand how people in polyamorous relationships can truly love each other while tolerating their partners having other partners. I feel like if I were able to tolerate my partner having another partner, that would imply that I didn’t really like them all that much—if I liked them to the very high degree that I ought to like a romantic partner, I’d require their undivided devotion. It’s fairly likely that this is a very unrealistic and immature conception of love, given that I’ve never actually been in love with a real person.
It’s maybe possible that I’d be able to tolerate being a primary in a polyamorous relationship. But I definitely couldn’t tolerate being a secondary. And unless I get a lot more self-confident about my attractiveness I’m going to always be highly insecure about being demoted to secondary position whenever I’m a primary.
Gee it’s a good thing we have egos.
I met my wife in high school and immediately fell deeply, hopelessly in love. The idea of her touching another man drove me wild with jealousy, and continues to to this day. She feels the same. We’ve both stated in no uncertain terms that cheating would mean an immediate end to things. Admitting attraction to someone else wouldn’t be marriage-shattering, but it would be about as cruel as someone telling their partner they found them sexually revolting.
We didn’t marry in high school (long story). She moved away. I joined the military. For the next 9 years I felt like I was cursed for ever having met her because relationships with other girls weren’t close to satisfying. There’s a bit of a chicken or the egg situation where I ask if I didn’t love anyone else because I didn’t feel jealous, or if I didn’t feel jealous because I didn’t love them. Any of the girls I dated in those intervening years could have cheated on me and I’d just have been happy to have a socially acceptable excuse to dump them.
Anyway, it wasn’t an unrealistic idea about love. It was my reality. Maybe immature, but it’s not as if I didn’t try really hard to change during that time. My main hope was that with more life experience and the withering of hormones that comes with age I might figure out a way to engineer myself into a different person who could be happy with anyone other than her (I’d long given up hope on meeting another her). When you’re in your late twenties and you’ve made absolutely zero progress though… it’s very depressing.
This is seems to be a common thing (albeit, not in our sub-community). But it seems so odd to me.
Are you saying that you literally don’t see other people as attractive? Or just that it would be a rude of shameful thing to admit?
Noting that other people are attractive doesn’t seem particularly cruel or threatening to me. I’m married, not gelded.
Saying it with a subtext that I’m planning to leave or cheat on my partner would be cruel. But there’s a big gap between my wife saying “Daniel Radcliffe is attractive” and “I’m unhappy in our marriage and planning to leave you for Daniel Radcliffe”.
I’m not the person you were immediately replying to, but “attractive” can mean different things—in the very strongest sense “Daniel Radcliffe is attractive” and “I’m unhappy in our marriage and planning to leave you for Daniel Radcliffe” can have exactly the same meaning.
On the other hand, if “attractive” just means “visually appealing”, then I wouldn’t feel at all dismayed to hear my wife saying she found Daniel Radcliffe attractive. (I think, anyway—my guesses about what my emotions would be in this situation might be wrong.) I certainly find a lot of women attractive in this way even though I’ve never been in love.
In between, “attractive” could mean “I feel a strong desire to be romantically involved with this person”. That’s not an insurmountable problem if my wife still also feels a stronger desire to be romantically involved with me, and is willing to prioritize her relationship with me, and is willing to go along with my requirement for monogamy. But it is a problem. I’m favourable to the idea that openly discussing such issues and working through them together might be the best option, but other couples might prefer to deal with the problem differently.
That it would be rude or shameful. It’s a taboo, and one that I know my wife knows exists (and knows I know she knows), thus it’s sort of a game we’re both happy to play.
The further removed the concept of attraction becomes from the possibility of engaging with it in any way the more acceptable it is to state. I tell her all the time how incredibly erotic I find certain fictional characters like Barbarella (as in it has to actually be the real Barbarella, like from space), and she’s happy to play the movie for us when she’s in the mood. If it’s a famous person we’re slipping into taboo territory due to the possibility (however remote) that something could actually ever come of it. If it’s someone we know in real life I keep my mouth shut. If provoked (“Don’t you think she’s pretty?”) I’ll nod and offer a sort of clinical commentary, like I’m talking about a painting.
In her case she really doesn’t have a lot of attraction for other men. Her first marriage suffered greatly due to lack of sexual interest. She does likes it when guys chop wood. Fortunately I have an ax and a backyard.
Mostly I offered up the story since Thehousecarpenter was calling this kind of love immature and unrealistic. It might be both, but one anecdote is at least enough to prove it’s not nonexistent.
Sooo, what do you all think of the rise of cuckold as a right-wing slur?
Mixed feelings. I’m probably less opposed than other people. And I feel like I understand the analogy.
“Cuckold” — as I understand its standard meaning — has fairly explicit notion of non-consent or extremely-reluctant consent.
The insult is the implication that the man can’t “keep his affairs in order.” Either he’s willfully blind towards the cheating, or he’s aware of it (and opposed) but lacks the moral strength to say or do anything.
The political analogy is citizens have a similar duty to their country. So, calling someone a ‘cuck’ is basically, “Some outside force is hurting your country. We’re pointing this out. You refuse to acknowledge the problem. So you’re either willfully blind, or you lack appropriate moral conviction.”
I disagree with the alt-right on about every object-level policy. So, at an object level, I’d say, “you’re wrong about there being forces that hurt the country.” But that’s unsatisfying.
On a meta-level, I find the term surprisingly hard to critique.
One possible objection is that there’s a consensual fetish that’s also called “cuckolding”. And it’s wrong to sex-shame consensual things. But that seems deeply unconvincing. The point of the fetish is role-playing an act that would be disagreeable were it not for the consent.
Another objection is that the “keep your house in order” framework is sexist and wrong.
But I feel like my objections here are about the framework’s details, rather than it’s core. For instance, I think that people — of both genders — should find and mitigate any major problems in their personal or professional lives.
Raging, untreated alcoholism, for instance, is a problem. Similarly, “my partner is cheating on me, I hate it, but I’m afraid they’ll leave me if I say anything” should merit a breakup or some kind of counseling.
I’m torn here because, on one hand, I want to be supportive of mental illness or trauma. Poking fun at personal insecurities feels deeply cruel. On the other hand, there’s a good reason that, “She has her shit together” is a compliment.
I’m ambivalent. I think it’s a worthwhile concept for the reasons Drew describes above but it’s value is being rapidly depleted through overuse by morons.
My understanding of the political use of the term is that it’s specifically a white-nationalist/anti-immigrant slur, going back to the old cuckoo-bird meaning of diverting resources to another’s offspring, that is, immigrant populations receiving schooling, food stamps, housing, etc.
An example of this type of thinking is “We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies,” from Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa).
Calling a Republican politician “cuckservative” is a way of expressing dissatisfaction that the target is insufficiently on board with that agenda.
The connotation of weakness and unmasculinity is presumably just a bonus.
Disclaimer: I’m a pro-immigration liberal Democrat.
Commendable! That’s a coherent description. I’d add that in the cuckold metaphor, the husband is the right-wing voters, the wife is the establishment Republicans, and the lover is the Democrats.
It’s not that narrowly confined to voting. The Republican establishment is often described as “cucks”–their actions often being said to promote the aims of the Democrats rather than “true” Republican aims.
Sure, sure. The metaphor is multifunctional. I’m just pleased that someone for once got at least one interpretation right.
I find slurs distasteful in general. In this specific case, it seems to be a marker of racists and other xenophobes. I immediately assigns such a low value to their opinion that I can’t bring myself to care about their use of the word.
A fascinating piece of memegineering.
No, this is not an accurate summary of Heartiste’s theory. An accurate summary would replace the word “date” with “have sex with”. In fact Heartiste would predict that the women would sleep with the few alphas, while friend-zoning and seeking emotional support from the betas, i.e., “dating” them, while denying them sex.
1: I don’t think you can find societally meaningful results from an SSC survey. So I would challenge you to instead try to find a positive society that has widespread polyamory, and hasn’t become what NRO / Heartiste’s describe.
2: If you really want to do the study, here’s the questions I’d ask of the “poly”:
A: Was it your desire to be poly
B: Has being poly be what you expected? Better? Worse?
C: Are you someone’s Primary? Do you get as much attention as you want from that person?
D: If you are not someone’s Primary, do you wish you were? Do you wish one of your current partners would make you his / her Primary?
E: What % of your Primary’s sex is with you? What % of your sex is with your Primary?
F: Are you hetero, bi, or gay?
That would at least get to “relationship equality”.
If you get honest responses, what I expect you’ll find is that a lot of heterosexual guys thought “going poly” would get them laid a lot more, but that the reality is that they’re getting laid a lot less, and their female partner is getting a lot more.
3: Let’s consider a random hypothetical:
Bob and Alice are married to each other, they have sex with each other 30 times a year.
They decide to spice up their sex life by going poly.
Last year Alice had two partners other than Bob. She had sex 30 times with each of them, and 10 times with Bob.
Bob had 5 one night stands, and two longer relationships where he had sex 5 times (each) before they fizzled.
Bob went from 1 partner to 8. Alice went from 1 to 3. Who is “more successful”? If your questions can’t tease out that situation, then it won’t have anything useful to offer
I think part of the problem is the pro-poly are thinking about this solely on the basis of preferences when it’s also a sort of power dynamic. If someone in a relationship could also get whatever they wanted on the side and that was it, then probably most people would agree to that. The problem is that they don’t want their partner to have that option as well. So even in a hypothetical where both partners were high status and could easily get benefit from a poly relationship, they still might not agree to it. Then add the inequality to the relationship, and it makes more sense that few people(especially men) are going to actually want this, even if they say they do.
If high-status polyamorous male “hoarding all the pussy”, why would you expect the impact to be disproportionately felt by low-status poly men? If anything, my intuition is that higher status men who expect to fair well in a poly mating game would be more inclined to identify as poly. In any case, low-status men who identify as monogamous would seem to be just as disadvantaged if as low-status poly men by the mating success of high-status poly men.
The idea of high-status poly men seems misguided. Men who are “alpha” in the Heartiste sense (A) are just interested in getting more sex, not in polyamory, (B) don’t need social-accepted polyamory to get more sex, and (C) would not be okay with their partners being polyamorous as well.