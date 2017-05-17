Open Thread 75.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server, or the Cafe Chesscourt forum.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
-
Recent Posts
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
Qualia builds software for the title and escrow industry, which we chose to maximize our comparative advantage and capitalize on information inefficiency. We're growing fast and are looking for full-stack engineers and quantitative operations hires. Email jobs@qualia.com for more information.
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, we just look at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping Slate Star Codex readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
What are currently the most promising methods of enhancing human intelligence that we are either already aware of or seem to have potential? (the definition of intelligence can go beyond IQ)
Well, it’s easy to overlook because it’s in plain sight, but schooling, literacy, and that sort of thing seems to make people more intelligent, for some definition of intelligence. I’d say humanity has come a long way in this regard, and also that there is a lot of room for improvement in schooling without inventing something completely new (like throwing the whole thing out and having everyone do self-directed online learning, which I think is a bad idea for the majority of people).
I agree that schooling and literacy is the most basic way to improve intelligence but am particularly interested in enhancement techniques that are independent of the classroom (and extreme bureaucracy that comes with it). For example enhancements related to nutrition, highly efficient forms of pedagogy (eg. spaced repetition learning), nootropics, trans-cranial stimulation, etc.
It’s worth noting that literacy is in most cases determined by factors outside the classroom. You can get avid readers from non-reading or anti-reading parents, but it’s a lot more rare. That being said, my money is on:
1) Figure out a way for schools to consistently inculcate a base level of enjoyment of reading and learning in their students when sufficiently young and malleable.
and/or
2) Figure out ways to increase the informational density and quality of non-reading media and utilize that both inside and outside the classroom.
The older I get, the more convinced I am that “politics is downstream of culture” is not only more important than most people realize, but that “culture is downstream of pedagogy and socialization/childrearing” is even more critical.
Decreasing parasite load and malnutrition.
There’s a non-zero chance that the tags system used by the Stacks Project, if deployed to other fields, could increase our collective intelligence. I’d be amazed if Wikipedia hasn’t increased humanity’s collective intelligence, but its format is bad for organizing arguments and evidence. Arbital tried this, but their problem was lack of means, not a silly goal.
Embryo selection seems like the obvious near-future candidate.
Vox actually had a good article on this recently.
Amphetamines seem pretty great.
Selective breeding.
Destruction of the cities.
End of welfare.
Revolt of VITALISM!
🙂
Unsexy things like eliminating lead in the environment, ensuring children get enough iodine, reducing parasite load and malnutrition. Eliminating things that decrease IQ
Finding supplements that work for you.
Does anyone have any ideas for what I can make in a week and a half for a physics project using Physics 101 level knowledge? My current best plan is to make a slingshot using surgical tubing, have it be winched back and calculating the work applied, and then releasing it and predicting where the projectile will land.
EDIT: Specific topics covered in the class: projectile motion, Newton’s Laws, work-energy relationships, oscillation, universal gravitation (probably not too relevant for this experiment)
Ballistic trajectory isn’t a bad option, but be careful- air resistance might screw you up, and isn’t usually covered in 101. You might be better off doing something with rolling motion instead.
Anecdotally from my physics class, air resistance isn’t a huge factor. The real problem is getting a consistent launch every time. If you have some sort of spring you have to release, then you need to release it in the same way each time, perhaps with a string you can cut, or a latch that you can release with a single motion. If your device is wobbly and unstable (say, because it’s made of springy surgical tubing), you might lose energy to random wobbles. You also need to make sure it launches at the same angle each time.
Basically, just test your device and see if you can hit the same range reliably. Range and travel time tells you everything you need to know about the trajectory. Then you can start doing some cool trick shots.
My AP Physics class was given the challenge of hitting a moving target (a piece of cardboard taped to a toy car), which required us to calculate the travel time of the target and the ball, and fire at the right moment. That’s a good challenge for your slingshot.
It would help if you could be more specific with available topics. Are we talking just forces? Electricity? Thermodynamics? Sound and waves?
Mechanics topics only:
– Make Newton’s cradle with just two balls, but make it so you can vary the mass of the objects and demonstrate conservation of momentum by measuring the height the balls reach after they collide.
– Your slingshot is a good idea. To make it really impressive, borrow a simple spring-style force meter and use it to plot the spring force of your slingshot as a function of how far back you pull it. Use that to find the spring coefficient of the slingshot, which you can then use to calculate how much spring potential energy you get / how much kinetic energy your projectile receives.
– Make a brachistochrone. Explain how it works using conservation of energy.
– Make a simple pendulum with a variable length to demonstrate how the period depends on the length.
Physics 101 is usually just classical mechanics. At least, it was back when I was taking it.
Construct a ramp and roll dumbell-shaped weights down it. Vary the diameter of the weights at each end of the barbell but keep the total mass constant. Demonstrate how increasing the distance of the centre of mass from the centre of rotation affects velocity.
A trebuchet? Calculating the optimal design might be a little tricky. Probably a small trebuchet for reasons of practicality, and perhaps some experiments on range as a function of release angle?
My physics teacher demonstrated the doppler effect by finding a straight bit of fairly vacant road, having the class stand by the side of it, and the driving his car past us at around 40mph while holding down the horn.
Neat idea. My HS physics teacher did similar.
On that note, something that hums while being spun around an axis on a piece of string (driven by a quiet electric motor) would be even more efficient than driving an entire car around.
My 9th grade physics teacher tied a buzzer to a rope and swung it in circles around is head. Cheap, easy, and effective, and we got to go outside.
An SCA friend had a singing axe, a throwing axe that worked like a tuning fork. He struck it on something to make it sing, then threw it.
It doppler shifted when it passed me, went silent when it sunk into the tree it was aimed it. Very impressive.
Rockets are really cool.
My physics teacher did a really cool lab where we’d stand on the top of the football bleachers, and he’d run/walk at a constant pace below, and we had to try to drop eggs on him by figuring out where he needed to be when we dropped the eggs. It’s fairly basic kinematics (teacher moves at velocity v, we’re at height h1 and he’s t tall, ignore air resistance), but a lot of fun. He was a really good teacher, but we still all cheered when someone got a direct hit.
It might be too simple, but one of my favorite physics demonstrations was the ‘shoot a monkey in the tree’.
If you shoot at a monkey far away up a tree and it lets go of its branch and starts to fall as soon as it hears the blast (assume instantaneously), where should you aim?
Set up a pvc pipe as a blow gun to shoot a small metal ball. Set up an electromagnet on the ceiling to hold a metal can. Run the switch for the electromagnet through a circuit which includes a small piece of aluminum foil covering the end of the blowgun. As the ball exits the blowgun it breaks the circuit causing the can to drop. Where should you aim so as to catch the ball inside the can as it falls?
You just reminded me of this event we used to have at UT Austin called the “Physics Circus”. (If you search for that on YouTube, you’ll find several hits, none going to UT that I saw, but following the same spirit.) A long sequence of physics stunts, demonstrated with relatively inexpensive equipment.
Example: ISTR them putting a 2×4 on a table, as far out over the edge as it would go (there was a vertical mark on the board that everyone could see). Put a second equal beam on top; it can go further out. Then another. And another. The beams extended less and less, but none of the fifth or sixth beam was directly above the table as I recall.
Another example: light a candle. Put it at the bottom of a 5′ clear plastic tube, open at the top. The candle will soon go out; it can’t get oxygen from the top fast enough. Do it again, but put a small (~8″) piece of cardboard at the top, mounted so that it’s inserted into the top of the tube, effectively creating two openings. The candle will stay lit indefinitely. That’s all it took to organize the air current, even though most of the tube is still open, and neither of the two sides is designated in or out.
Another example: Professor Coker would lie on a real bed of nails in plain clothes. Towel on top. Then a plywood slab. Then two cinder blocks. Then his assistant would hit the blocks with a sledgehammer hard enough to break them. Coker’s unharmed (he’d fake an injury for laughs).
Coker was a character. He used to teach a course in pseudoscience – crystals, lighting a bulb with your mind, all that stuff – demonstrating the physics of each, and why they would violate this or that principle. I just looked it up; apparently that course was taught for the last time in 2013 – a shame.
What piece of software doesn’t exist, but should?
(I swear I do not refresh every five minutes.)
A possibly-actionable but unglamorous wish list:
-A third-party, trustworthy replacement for Windows Update that reliably and automatically installs security updates and only security updates
-Same as above but for Windows device drivers. Google will tell you this software exists, but if it does it’s lost in a sea of malware.
-On the flipside, reliable and high-performance drivers for AMD and nVidia GPUs in Linux. They’re mostly there already but still quirky depending on your hardware.
-Reverse Chromecast: Send video from Chromecast-enabled mobile apps to a window on your desktop
-A multiplayer paint/drawing suite. There’s some old version of a Japanese drawing program that lets you connect to a server and collaboratively draw with people over the Internet. Newer versions removed this feature, while similar attempts tend to run in the browser and lack features like tablet pressure sensitivity and an undo function.
I suspect some or all of these already exist, but are difficult to describe to a search engine and even more challenging to separate from shady adware and malware, so there’s another underserved area.
I want a mix of X3 and Factorio, with a focus on trading. And a genuinely fully-simulated economy.
Task management software could be massively improved. Right now I’m using a self-hosted enterprise monstrosity (Countersoft’s Gemini) because all the normal solutions lack really basic features like tags, grouping, prioritization, % task completion, source control integration, etc.
There is no good Personal Knowledge Base software. I use an ancient, unwieldy desktop-based wiki clone called ConnectedText. It’s the best there is, and it’s shit. Any sort of scripting or external access to the data is a pain in the ass. Export options are limited. And its language is extremely limited (impossible to do GROUP BY queries for example).
Your mix of X3 and Factorino sounds like EVE.
I second improved task management software.
I had to delete Factorio because it became 90% of what my brain cared about.
Something like Skritter except for Arabic and Arabic-related scripts (including the nastaliq version used for Urdu), that does not presuppose that you are a child learning to write who already knows the spoken language.
Trn for the web.
https://youtu.be/ZDM33CMJvp8?t=2900
This shows an early flow chart editing program that looks really cool. I don’t know whether there’s a contemporary version.
I use draw.io quite a lot, is that what you’re looking for?
the notepad equivalent of excel. A super stripped down spreadsheet for dealing with large datasets or complicated formula structures.
I find it very annoying that pretty close to 100% of the reaction to Tim Gurner’s comments focused on avocado toast, when it’s obvious he was using that as an example of something a spendthrift person would buy. I haven’t seen any actual discussion on whether or not he has a point.
My gut feeling is that he’s doing a bit of “in my day…” type reasoning–housing prices have gone up faster than inflation–but I also wonder if there isn’t some truth to it as well. Do Millennials spend more money on convenience and leisure than, say, their parents did? I’d be curious to see an actual commentary on this issue, but instead I just get a Facebook wall full of pictures of avocado toast and comments about how they’ll never own a house.
Here’s the original comments for anyone that doesn’t know what I’m talking about:
http://time.com/money/4778942/avocados-millennials-home-buying/
Well, the New York Times does a surprisingly bad “fact check”:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/15/business/avocado-toast-millennials.html
They compare millennials habits against those of the Gen-Xers and boomers…. now. The correct comparison, of course, would be against the Xers and the boomers _when they were the age of the millennials today_.
Gurner is talking about Australia, I’m less familiar with the numbers there. But if they’re really spending $19/day on avocado toast and $16 on coffee, that’s a significant amount of money; if we assume they only do this on weekdays, it’s about $4750 a year. Add in European vacations and eating out for lunch and dinner, and you’re talking real money.
Sydney housing prices do appear to be insane; AUD 1.15 million median.
We’re not using Youtube’s form of comment markup, nor are we using reddit’s – italicized comments can be created by nesting them in an html tag, or by highlighting the text you want and clicking the “Italic” button below the comment.
City and wealthy suburb housing prices will increase at a greater proportion to inflation because the human population is increasing at a greater proportion to inflation, or at least that’s what armchair reasoning tells me.
I think it has more to do with the housing supply not keeping up with population growth in major cities. We’ve had inflation with falling house prices before because many houses were being built. Nowadays, most cities make it very difficult to build the necessary housing though.
Why don’t currently land prices already take this into account?
Population in most of the First World countries where housing prices are a major concern is pretty close to level: it’s rising slightly in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and most of western Europe (mostly thanks to immigration), flat or declining in Japan and most of Central and Eastern Europe. And even where it’s rising, it’s rising less than inflation: the only major First World countries growing more than 1% a year are Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and Norway.
Most of the First World is getting more urbanized too, though, and that actually may be happening faster than inflation.
BLS collects some consumer spending statistics. You might be able to tease out some simple comparisons, but it wouldn’t shock me if he were somewhat myopic given national rent to income statistics I’ve seen for the economy as a whole.
Incomes for young people have been going down, particularly since the 2008 recession. If we’re specifically comparing Millenials to Boomers, the Boomers had much higher incomes at young ages. Gen X had it pretty bad before the 90s boom too.
I don’t have any data, but I definitely feel like “millennials prefer ‘experiences’ to assets” is true anecdotally in my experience at least.
I have plenty of 20-30 year old co-workers who think that owning a house is some sort of luxury only for super rich people who have been saving for decades, while they have already traveled for leisure to five different continents.
Well, if it seems unobtainable you might as well use your money for something else…
This is true, but unless they’re doing it on the super-cheap (backpacking/hostels), traveling for leisure to 5 different continents and saving enough for a house are in the same ballpark, at least in the US. Probably even in the SF Bay area, though not SF itself
That seems completely false to me. How does a trip to a different continent cost upwards of $20.000?
One of them? Probably doesn’t.
Five of them, however, might.
A vacation to another continent can be a few thousand dollars, so multiply by 5 continents and you’re almost at that level.
But even then, $20,000 is “new car” levels of money, not “new house.”
It’s enough for a downpayment.
Maybe where you live.
Housing prices vary considerably based on location.
We are also 8 years out from a stark example of why you do not want to get over leveraged on a primary residence that you only can be sure to inhabit for several years and not a decade or two.
A year-long, comfortable but not extravagant trip around the world costs about $24000.
A one-bedroom flat in Birmingham, England (one of the cheaper big cities in the UK) easily costs ten times as much, and most millennials never spend a whole year traveling. Even in small and more isolated cities (such as York) you won’t ever find a 1-bed apartment going under $40k. I have never lived in the Bay Area, but I can’t imagine it being any cheaper.
Exactly. I meant $20.000 per trip, so that with five of them, you get $100.000, which might just buy you a house in some not overly desirable places.
I find Zodiac’s “might as well” hypothesis very convincing.
The relevant metric isn’t “is this enough money to buy a house?”, but “Is this enough money for a down payment plus other transaction costs?”
The subsequent mortgage payments trade against rent and savings in a way that is financially neutral to the first order. Though if you’re planning to live in e.g. San Francisco even second-order housing budget effects can be severe.
@John Schilling:
The median price for a home in SF is $1.1M.
Why do you think people are talking about $100K as if it’s purchase price of a home and not down payment?
Not everyone lives in an insanely high cost-of-living city.
As Anonymous points out, I’m referring to a down payment, not the entire cost of the house. In the US, a first time homebuyer with good credit can get a loan with 3% to 10% down fairly easily. Five vacations to other continents, not done ‘on the cheap’, should be in that ballpark.
@HBC: I explicitly excluded SF proper for that reason.
Because, among other things, Creutzer himself clarified “I meant $20.000 per trip, so that with five of them, you get $100.000, which might just buy you a house in some not overly desirable places.”
And why do you think people are talking about San Francisco, rather than pretty much any place else in the United States?
@Matt M:
What is the median price in your market? How likely are home prices to rise or fall? What is the average tenure in a job in your market?
For example, Houston is a “cool” housing market, with median prices of $300K. $60K is still pretty damn substantial.
I’m glad that along with apparently ditching the homeownership fetish, the millennials have also apparently ditched the dour Calvinist anti-spending attitude of their parents and grandparents.
It seems baby boomers need professional help to get them to enjoy their retirements instead of hording for a rapidly diminishing future: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-05-16/rich-retirees-are-hoarding-cash-out-of-fear
Vacations abroad in ones twenties is a great idea. By the time you get to your sixties and seventies it will be a lot harder to enjoy some of those places.
Not everybody is buying $19 avocado toast daily or taking $20K vacations, either. You can’t take the ridiculous high end of one distribution and compare it to the low end of the other.
Man. All debates are bravery debates, I guess, but I can’t say I’ve ever heard the attitude of any American generation that grew up after the Depression characterized as “dour, Calvinist, and anti-spending” before. (Meanwhile.). Especially not a group that was simultaneously characterized as having a homeownership fetish. (or consider e.g. the prominent role of Corvettes in anti-Boomer memes)
Okay, that’s fair. It certainly isn’t the baby boomers as a whole. But there is certainly a segment of them and gen x that have that dour attitude towards spending and an irrational hatred of debt (with a mortgage as the one exception, but to be paid off as quickly as possible).
(just posted downthread!)
I dunno, still not seeing it as a generational phenomenon, or really at all to any meaningful extent (see the “unplanned $400 expense” link above.). Have you considered that this might say more about you than it does about them?
I’ll admit to having eaten more than my share of avocado toast but I think you have to work pretty hard to spend $20K on a “normal” international vacation – going to a major European city like Rome or London, staying in a midrange hotel, and doing normal tourist stuff like museums and viewing major landmarks. That’s maybe a few hundred dollars per day per person.
That’s a very odd way of summarizing data that shows that debt service as a percentage disposable personal income is at historically low levels.
If you want to deflate by disposable personal income, that makes some sense. But debt service is also a function of prevailing interest rates and it makes no sense to say that debt is historically low just because interest rates are historically low.
It’s especially odd to have such a sloppy sentence in an article that accuses the Times of being misleading.
The fear of outliving one’s savings doesn’t strike me as especially irrational, given uncertainties about lifespan and financial markets. The discussion in the article about how to make that less likely (e.g., with annuities) is reasonable, especially for the richer people the piece is focusing on, but I don’t think most retirees are in a position to do that. In my experience, people frequently find themselves retiring earlier than planned, with less in the way of savings than they really need to replace their income.
(There’s a comforting idea that expenses go down after retirement, but I’m not sure that really jibes with the costs of things like medical expenses (above and beyond what Medicare will cover) and long-term care.)
LHN, thank you very much for using “jibes” correctly– so many people use “jives” instead. Now that I think about it, the older meanings of jives seem to have faded out, so it’s not as though there’s a loss of meaning, it’s just something that gets on my nerves.
I don’t think that you have to be taking extravagant vacations for five international trips to add up to a down payment on a house in most US cities.
Even if you are going super cheap on the vacation, you’re looking at $2,000-$4,000 per trip, and $10,000-$20,000 for five trips.
The median house price in the US is under $200,000, and in most population centers it’s fairly easy to get a house for $150,00. $10,000-$20,000 would be enough of a down payment to get you a house like that.
@Nancy Lebovitz Believe me, I understand. I still can’t reconcile myself to the fact that “rein” and “reign” now get used interchangeably in conventional expressions.
Widespread homeownership is bad for a society. Among other things it constrains the ability of the government to work towards lowering housing costs, in fact it pushes governments towards measures that increase housing costs.
If the millennial generation has begun to shake off the fetish for homeownership that’s took hold after WWII, that’s a great thing.
Doesn’t widespread lack of home ownership, by the same mechanism, push governments towards measures that increase landlord profits? The combined wealth that is a nation’s residential real estate will lobby for increasing the value of residential real estate, one way or another. With home ownership, the people paying the cost at least recover it over the course of their life.
In one case wealth and a many votes are aligned, in the other wealth and most votes are opposed. The latter is less powerful than the former.
OTOH, they often take on debts they are ill-advised to take, which sort of lock them down to a location, potentially lowering their overall income.
I’ve never looked at any research on the topic, but I’d have guessed that the reduction in labor mobility is at least as important a problem with widespread homeownership.
This.
Government this or that isn’t the problem with the homeownership fetish. Getting into debt and willingly attaching a ball and chain to your foot is.
But on the plus side homeowners support policies such as having better schools or improved road systems, that increase property values whereas renters are indifferent to these things since they would, on average, increase their rents by as much as they get in additional value.
And speaking of subsidising tulips….I give you right-to-buy schemes.
There seems to be something wrong with my bloody comments today, but in any case consider this piece and give the original a click if you have a mind.
I’ll try to back-of-the-envelope estimate how much one could theoretically save if you were a spend-thrift. Say, a major vacation a year at $3000, brunch every weekend at $30, coffee everyday at $5, drinks twice a week with friends at $30, upscale dinner twice a week for $40, lunch with coworkers at $15 a workday, unnecessary clothes once a month for $200, new iPhone each year for $700 and unlimited data plan for $30/month more than a cheap plan. Cutting all that out is a big life change and would save $21,025 a year. This clearly is enough to make a difference for buying a house in many markets and if you invest the money instead it could be quite a lot after a decade of this. I don’t know how this compares to typical spending patterns, but it doesn’t really strike me as totally out of line with what I see people spending, even people with literally no income.
Removing the two upscale dinners a week reduces the amount saved to just $16865 a year, which I think is the largest term above, so that would be the most likely one to be skewing the result. And, of course, you have to replace fancy food with non-fancy food which still costs something. At the very least, it really does seem like these things do add up, and I think it wouldn’t be unreasonable to say that a stereotypical spend-thrift millenial could save at least $4000 a year by cutting down on these “frivolous” things.
Does anyone have any thoughts on the media’s continued refusal to accept the results of the last election?
I expect they’re going to be _extremely_ disappointed come January 19th, 2021, when Trump is still in office. Assuming they haven’t died of apoplexy on November 3, 2020, if he gets re-elected.
PredictIt (as of today) predicts a roughly 28% chance that Trump will be impeached in 2017. If you think it’s lower than that, you stand to make a fair amount of money.
EDIT: Even more money if you think there’s a lower than 40% chance that Trump will not be president by the end of 2018!
I stop short of absolute metaphysical certitude, because Trump is an old man and I see plenty of reason to question his health. But the chances of him leaving office early for other than health reasons are zero, and I’d offer much better odds than PredictIt.
(And if, as I fear, the Democrats nominate Andrew Cuomo in 2020, Trump’s going to win 49 states.)
@gbear605:
Thanks for pointing that out! I’ve placed a couple small wagers there just for fun. The transaction costs there are huge, so I’ll have to think about whether it’s worth betting real money. (If you win, you have to pay them 10% of your winnings *and* a 5% “transfer fee” to get your money back out. And wait 30 days for repayment.)
Predictit’s limit of $850 per contract, coupled with the fact that there are no sure things and even their skewed market valuations aren’t that bad, dials that “fair amount of money” down towards “a bit more than pocket money” levels. It is, I suspect deliberately, hard to make truly significant profits by beating prediction markets.
I think 28% is an overestimate and 40% is a serious overestimate, and would be willing to put money on it, but PredictIt is too much of a pain in the ass and takes too much in arbitrage. If anyone wants to make a personal bet, I’ll consider it.
By “impeached”, do they mean they will pay out if he is not impeached, or do they mean “well, someone successfully brought a charge of impeachment against him, so that’s why we’re not paying out on the bet” or even worse, “someone brought a charge against him, even if it was not taken up”.
Because if they mean “Trump was not removed from office due to impeachment and we’ll pay out if that is the result”, then by cracky, that is tempting me to place a bet and I don’t even do the normal “€1 each way on the Grand National/Gold Cup” type betting.
Predictit defines impeachment as a successful House action, regardless of whether the Senate follows up with actual removal. They also offer a separate wager on whether Trump is in office at the end of the year.
Since you are not in America, you should not use Predictit, but instead Betfair, which only offers exit date, not impeachment.
Impeached means the House of Representatives voted by a simple majority for an Article of Impeachment. It doesn’t mean convicted and removed, that’s up to the Senate and takes a 2/3rds majority.
Ah well bugger it, if that’s the case then it’s not worth the hassle. Any idiot can bring a charge of impeachment even if it’s likely to be unsuccessful. If I’m going to place any bets, I’ll stick with Paddy Power 🙂
I could see him flouncing out. Its not a good job for someone eho doesn’t like criticism.
What do you think are the chances that Trump colluded with Russia?
If so, what are the chances this will be uncovered?
And if that’s true, then what’s the probability Trump gets impeached and removed from office?
What do you think are the chances that Trump colluded with Russia?
10% (seems highly unlikely that Russia would take the risk, and given Trump’s stupidity I’d have expected a smoking gun by now if he were guilty, but Trump is highly unpredictable and there’s enough sketchy-seeming behavior from him that I can’t rule it out)
If so, what are the chances this will be uncovered?
85% (Trump is apparently pretty bad at playing the keeping things under wraps game)
And if that’s true, then what’s the probability Trump gets impeached and removed from office?
95% (it’s obviously too big of a high crime and misdemeanor to ignore)
I think the most likely scenario where Trump is impeached involves him covering up collusion with Russia by other figures in his campaign, like Flynn or Manafort, not colluding with Russia himself.
Remember, there’s no evidence Nixon ordered the Watergate break-in.
Doesn’t that depend on what they colluded to do?
Suppose Trump, directly or through an intermediary, told Putin that it would be really nice if Russia did things that generated bad press for Hillary, and that Hillary would be a worse president, from the Russian standpoint, than Trump. I can’t see anything illegal about that, although it would obviously make Trump look bad if it came out.
It might violate the Logan Act. Which may well be unconstitutional but in the context of impeachment that’s a tough point to raise.
Reminder that “collusion” is not a recognized crime in the US Code. Conspiracy is, and that would likely require specific involvement in the crimes of hacking the DNC before the actual events occurred. “It would be really nice if Russia did things that generated bad press for Hillary,” probably doesn’t cut it unless you can demonstrate that he was intending for “things” to refer to specific, illegal things.
My current read is that this is all unlikely to end up with actual criminal charges against Trump (unless an obstruction charge sticks at some point). If that’s correct, worse case scenario for Trump is an FCI investigation that results in, “The President absolutely cannot be trusted,” and then when it leaks to Congress (and then to the public), we get to engage in a fun Constitutional argument about whether or not the President can be impeached without having committed a crime.
It would make Putin look really bad, that he needed Donald Trump to explain this to him.
Putin isn’t that stupid, which is the flaw in most Trump/Putin conspiracy theories.
Agreed.
This sounds exactly right to me as well.
I agree that there’s enough of an argument this violates the Logan Act that, combined with resulting public anger, it could easily lead to impeachment. But I also think that *if* there was collusion, it was probably worse than this (since that’s the only scenario where the Russians would have much to gain from it).
Note that nobody’s ever been indicted under the Logan Act, and one district court publically speculated it might be unconstitutional. (And, I share their concern.) I think all these concerns could easily be raised in an impeachment.
Of course, if there was sufficient outrage, that wouldn’t necessarily stop the House or Senate.
FWIW, I agree that the Logan Act would be unconstitutional as applied to the hypo and probably unconstitutional altogether. Though maybe some narrowing construction could save it.
But I don’t see impeachment as fundamentally a legal proceeding. It’s a fundamentally political proceeding influenced by the shadow of criminal law.
If this was still just about Russia, I would think you were probably right.
But Trump was dumb enough to try to obstruct justice in really clear, obvious ways. The deputy Attorney General is already testifying to Congress that the rationale used to fire Comey was a lie. Republicans in the House and the Senate have subpoenaed the Comey memos. I mean damn, he went on TV and admitted to firing Comey in relation to Russia.
It doesn’t matter anymore whether Trump is directly implicated in Flynn, Manafort, etc. Russia hijinks. He’s already sewn himself up for obstruction in a way that is going to be really, really tough to get out of.
By media do you mean the billionaire class? (New York Times: Carlos Slim, Washington Post: Jeff Bezos, Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg)
Interesting the obvious billionaire you choose to leave off that list, instead going for a real stretch in Mark Zukerberg.
Murdoch?
Yep.
Figured. I don’t see Zukerburg as much of a stretch but Murdoch, Bezos, and Roberts (Comcast/NBC) really are the central examples of a billionaire media class.
When the intelligence agencies are basically throwing out buckets of chum, I don’t blame sharks for showing up.
I, for one, am completely disgusted, and largely agree with Scott Adams and The Federalist.
Basically, I feel like now all politics is one fake, hypocritical outrage after another, none of which I actually care about: lying about blowjobs, e-mail servers, taxes, grabbing pussies, taxes, Russia, Russia, Russia. I just don’t care about any of this, and I don’t think most Americans really care except insofar as they can be used to bludgeon the opponent. I honestly don’t think I would have even cared about Nixon taping people and covering up a hotel breakin had I been alive at the time. Would I have disapproved? Sure. Enough to completely change the political course of the country. No.
Where is the outrage for uh… unnecessary wars, bailouts, programs that trap millions in poverty by e.g. incentivizing single motherhood?? A president can do any of these things and no one ever threatens impeachment. It’s only if you break some of their own esoteric rules that they cynically go after you when it seems politically expedient to do so.
I highly doubt Trump will be impeached; probably he will get re-elected as most presidents do and he is charismatic. But I also agree that if the elites plus dems impeach Trump, especially this soon out of the box, and for an offense which his base frankly doesn’t even understand, much less care about, then they are only going to be greatly damaging their ability to govern in the future, as they’ll have shown their utter contempt for the democratic preferences of the people they claim to represent.
Not being a big fan of democracy, maybe I should be happy about this long term, but it’s hard to be very happy about it short term.
I think you misunderstand the purpose of impeachment. Presidents should not be impeached for pursuing bad policies – that would truly be anti-democratic.
Rather, because the President is head of the executive branch, there is a real danger of him ignoring the law or (relevant!) interfering with law enforcement. Impeachment exists to counteract this possibility.
But even on this score it’s applied completely hypocritically and inconsistently. What about the trend of ruling by executive order? This is a much more consequential overstepping of presidential authority. But it’s one politicians like, so it gets ignored.
On the theory that impeachment is a tool for stopping presidential overreach, TR, FDR, and LBJ should have been impeached way ahead of Nixon and Clinton.
My theory is that, in practice, impeachment is a tool not for removing the president when he breaks the rules set by e.g. the Constitution, but for removing him when he deviates from established, customary DC practice.
On object-level I agree with you about ruling by executive orders, but we should acknowledge that there is honest disagreement here. You can’t expect presidents to be impeached for that which > 40% of the country thinks is one of the legitimate functions of the president.
I don’t know exactly which misdeeds of TR, FDR and LBJ you are referring to, but some of the obvious ones fall to similar objections. LBJ lied to the country, but I think not under oath which gets him out on a technicality. FDR pushed unconstitutional laws, but this is not a crime so long as you accept it when they are ruled unconstitutional.
I definitely agree that the impeachment mechanism is unreliable when congress is controlled by the president’s partisans.
I suspect every single president did something unconstitutional, with the obvious exception of William Henry Harrison who simply didn’t get the chance. If you reject McCulloch v. Maryland it’s trivial for most of them. (I accept McCulloch.)
What are you basing this on? Clinton was about as establishment as they come, if maybe slightly less so than his wife. Nixon was a pretty wonkish guy too, and had a very clear-cut case for “high crimes and misdemeanors”. Andrew Johnson was impeached for basically political reasons, so that’s one, but that case happened a hundred and fifty years ago — and in the turbulent post-Civil War era, so I’m not sure how much customary DC practice there was at the time.
Time makes anyone part of the establishment, but in the ’90s this nobody from Arkansas was definitely an outsider. David Broder, dean of the Washington press corps, summed up the scandal that lead to the impeachment as, “He came in here and he trashed the place, and it’s not his place.” And I understand that sentiment was pretty common at Georgetown cocktail parties in those days.
Russia : Trump :: Kenya : Obama
Now just wait for Trump to produce a genuine certificate altered to make it look like a forgery proving that he’s not in bed with the Russians, and pass the popcorn!
*delurks*
Tonally, I agree – Blue Tribe’s rhetoric about Trump has the exact same angry intensity and clickbait tendencies (arguments as soldiers, natch!) as Red Tribe’s reaction to Obama did. (My impression is that it’s a notch above the Bush-era rhetoric, fwiw.)
Something about the content strikes me as different, though; IIRC, the attacks on Obama centered mostly on eligibility up until either Fast and Furious or Benghazi. That poses a question that I’m too young to be able to answer myself (and that ties into the comment thread above): How comparable is Blue Tribe’s Trump reaction to the initial Red Tribe reaction to *Bill Clinton* (back in the Vince Foster/Whitewater days)? And for that matter, how comparable was the Red Tribe response to Bill Clinton and the Red Tribe response to Obama?
I’d say it’s more like the benghazi nonsense than the kenyan thing. Same basic structure, attempt to smear by endless process.
Sure, if there was a giant mountain of evidence about Obama’s fake birth certificate, and a grand jury in the process of issuing subpoenas to his campaign staff for their involvement in his Kenyan connections.
What do you think Trump did? Let’s get specific.
Did Obama have known Kenyan sympathizers on his staff that I’m not aware of?
I doubt Trump had anything directly to do with the Russians, because he’s not smart enough to actually do anything clandestine, but known Russophiles like Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn may have been. However, it’s probably better to drop the whole thing and move on (unless he brings Flynn back like he said he wants too); there are more important battles to fight.
No way that happens now. Trump ended any possibility of that when he fired Comey. He not only committed the exact offense that got Nixon removed (it wasn’t the Watergate break-in, it was interfering in the FBI investigation), but he has done it in such an obvious manner that even the Republicans in the House & Senate are holding hearings without Democrats even needing to really push the issue.
The proverbial “smoking gun” from Watergate was getting Nixon on tape saying something Trump has already admitted to on national television, for Christ’s sake.
Right; I think Trump probably fired Comey out of impulsiveness rather than trying to cover something up, but it’s obviously backfiring spectacularly.
Truer words were never spoken. I’m so pissed off about my fellow lefties grasping at these irrelevant Russia straws in the nonsensical hope that somehow this could lead to the restoration of the legitimate Clinton dynasty to the throne, that I’m strongly tempted to switch sides and start hailing Kek.
I’m not going to, because I still disagree with Trump about everything that actually matters, but maaaaan…
Don’t jump ship yet, there is plenty of room on the left for eye-rolling at the Russia stuff. Certainly, everyone I follow and agree with agrees that:
a.) it’s not going to get rid of him
b.) even if it did, it would be silly, because none of the things Putin wants are scarier than the things Paul Ryan (or, to be more on the nose, Mike Pence) wants
c.) the whole exercise is mostly about the mainstream Dem liberals trying to find a way to explain the election that doesn’t boil down to “your mediocre policies weren’t enough to get people to vote for your charisma-less candidate”
d.) even if every sputtering of Louise Mench turned out to be true, it still doesn’t excuse HRC for losing to such a jaw-dropping joke of an idiot clown
As compared to?
Any commenter here, for starters. I know there are people here who consider his wealth prima facie evidence of intelligence* and generally buy into Dilbertesque contortions of the last year’s events to hold him up as some kind of genius, but come on. I’ve met smart people, and I’ve met stupid people, and I know which one Trump sounds like.
Even if you take the position that he only sounds like an idiot, because really he wants his messaging to be as accessible as possible to as many people as possible–you can’t expect those of us on the left to hold back on the obvious surface critique out of respect for his ulterior motivation.
* worth noting that this argument only suggest he was not an idiot at some point in time, and doesn’t rule out the dementia that his age and family background make a genuine possibility.
Forget Putin, Ryan, or Mike Pence, this sort of rhetoric is what really scares me. Opposing socialized medicine — or, to be more precisely, only supporting 85% as much socialized medicine as the Democrats do — is scarier than Vladimir Putin’s campaign of authoritarianism and outright military conquest? There is no sense of proportion here and no willingness to admit that some people think varying levels of government welfare will work better than others.
Yeah, I don’t understand the desire to remove Trump via impeachment because that is going to result in President Pence and my understanding is that he is nearly as/even more hated than Trump, at least by a slice of the Democratic support.
Unless they think “After Trump goes, then we go after Pence!” and that way lies madness.
But disgust is a stronger emotion than hate.
I don’t know about that. Pence is a bog-standard social conservative; he was squeezed out of social conservative putty by a social conservative machine into a social conservative mold. Democrats do hate that, and I’ve seen a fair number of hand-wringing articles about how when Trump gets removed, then we’ll have President Pence and that’ll be much worse for the usual victims; but it’s a familiar, comfortable hate, and at the end of the day it’s something the party’s used to dealing with. I get the feeling that the Trump hysteria we’re seeing is as much about his being different as anything else.
I might be in a bubble here because I went to school in DC and my wider circle has a lot of Beltway types, but at least from that perspective the loudest voices for impeachment are centrists. They’re not terribly troubled by mainstream Republicanism, and object to the Russia stuff directly–it’s not mere means to the end of getting rid of him, but the result of genuine and deeply felt outrage at the prospect of foreign influence.
From what I’ve heard from those on the left is that they expect Pence to respect the rule of law and normal administrative and political norms. It would be more of a conventional fight than the current shitshow.
I think that Pence is hated almost as much as Trump by the far left, but the more moderate and apolitical Democrats just look at him as a bog-standard Republican.
That, and there’s the fact that a good number of Republicans want Trump gone, but they would, by and large, be fine with a president Pence.
The only people I hear sounding any note of caution about impeaching Trump because Pence is behind him are pretty far down both the wonk and activist axes. One or the other doesn’t seem sufficient.
In any event, I don’t think impeachment is going to happen. Republicans in Congress won’t turn on Trump unless his approval ratings among Republicans drops significantly. In the trailing week it was still at 84%.
I don’t know enough about Republican dynamics to know if Fox News leads or follows opinion, but they are my proxy for chances that Trump will be impeached. Until and unless they turn on him I will continue to think it unlikely.
Seems like Pence might not follow through on the build a wall boondoggle, and would have better judgment in a crisis. That’s reason enough to prefer President Pence.
In addition to all the rest, while he was on the ticket Pence did not _defeat_ them; he did not _humiliate_ them by running a campaign the New York Times said belonged in the Entertainment section, and defeating their champion with it. Trump did.
President Pence/Ryan/whoever, with elections in 2020, is a hell of a lot better option than Emperor Trump.
There is no plausible scenario where a Republican Congress ignore blatant violations of the rule of law to keep Trump in office, but then suddenly has a collective attack of conscience and decides to permit an election under terms they would lose. If a fair election means defeat, defeat means investigation, investigation of the guilty means jail, then you can hardly expect them to vote to imprison themselves.
There are no n-dimensional chess games to play, no political scenarios to work through. Either Trump is innocent, or he should be found guilty and impeached.
The alternative is the fall of the Republic.
Would you compromise for Emperor Obama and no elections? 🙂
The only people I hear sounding any note of caution about impeaching Trump because Pence is behind him are pretty far down both the wonk and activist axes.
The policy axes may make a calculation that they can live with getting Pence as a result of impeaching Trump, but with elections coming up in 2018 and a section of their support not being very happy with the idea of President Pence, it might spark a “we’re taking the scalps of anyone who facilitated Pence’s ascent to the top job” revolt amongst the voters they need – and, as the election showed us, the Democrats can’t afford to take the “We’ve got this section of support sewn up and locked down” tack or take any votes for granted:
I’m going to interject my horrible “mean, bitter, pinched, evil face” social conservative views in here and admit I would like to smack the face off the writer of the following:
We have two Down’s Syndrome toddlers in the early intervention service where I work. They may be only two years old but they have definite personalities and characters of their own. How backwards and barbaric of my nation to permit these genetically abnormal parasites to be born! Luckily, with every chance that the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution will be repealed and abortion legalised in Ireland quite soon, in the near future no longer will normal citizens be forced to endure the sight of freaks like this out in public because they will no longer exist, having been neatly terminated before they could develop from a foetus into a real baby!
Care to put money on that? I’d bet at rather long odds that the 2020 elections will be held as scheduled, with no more serious accusations of voter fraud/suppression than in the 2016 ones.
Not the question asked. Four scenarios:
1. Trump investigated and found innocent
2. Trump investigated and impeached
3. Trump blocks all investigation, then holds fair election
4. Trump blocks all investigation, then cancels/blatantly rigs election
It’s 3 that is unlikely; opinions on the relative likelihood of 1 and 2 vary, as do those on the desirability of 4.
Trump doesn’t have the powers to block all investigation. He has some ability to step on internal executive-branch stuff, but if Congress decides to get involved there’s nothing he can do about it short of effectively launching a coup. Same for the grand jury now that it’s got its feet under it: the people actually doing the legwork are not appointees.
If he does launch a coup to stop a Congressional inquiry, then yeah, it’s not going to be followed up by fair elections. But then investigations are the least of our worries, and anyway it’s not going to happen unless I’ve seriously misread something. A more plausible scenario would read “Trump squashes internal probes via regular executive powers, the existing grand jury doesn’t go anywhere, and Congress declines to act”, but that’s not likely to lead to anything serious in the long term. There is a tacit understanding that these sorts of investigations are political weapons, and it’s quite rare for them to go anywhere once their target’s out of office.
As a lefty who actually buys the Russia stuff, what is your basis for saying it is irrelevant straw-gasping? I mean, it is an insane thing to say in the sense that, yeah, holy crap, it would be nuts for the President has illicit ties to the Russian government. But if it’s true, it seems like it’s kind of a big deal, and we kind of have a ton of evidence now.
At this point, it has gone way past the “Barack Obama is a secret Kenyan Muslim” point, due primarily to the fact that the FBI has gathered a bunch of evidence of it, have convened a grand jury, and have started subpoenaing people.
Now, it is entirely possible that Trump himself may not have been directly involved. It seems fairly plausible to me that he was being manipulated by the people around him. But at this point there is an active grand jury investigation into improper ties between both his campaign manager and his National Security Advisor and Russian intelligence. There is documented evidence that his campaign was in regular communication with the Russian government throughout the campaign.
I mean, hell, why do you think Flynn is trying to shop around for immunity? He knows they have him dead to rights.
There is no longer any real question about whether the Trump campaign was engaged in shady ties to Russian intelligence. The only real questions now are “Did Trump know?” and “Just how shady are we talking?”
(And of course, “Now that Trump has interfered with the FBI investigation by firing Comey, literally the only crime that we have already removed a sitting President for in the past, does it actually matter if he knew?”)
Flynn is shopping for immunity because it would be a good thing for him to have. He does not appear to have registered as a foreign agent, and appears to have been one, and that alone could be prosecutable (even if it would not normally be prosecuted).
I really don’t see that as a particularly good point for or against the idea that the campaign was involved with Russia in an illicit manner.
Mind you, I think there are lots of other pieces of evidence that seem to line up pointing at bad behavior with bad consequences, but someone looking for immunity isn’t a really good piece of evidence one way or the other.
Yes, it does. You can only impeach Presidents for high crimes and misdemeanors they committed, including conspiracies they were part of but not just for having corrupt staffers on the payroll.
Well, OK, you can impeach a president for anything you like if you have enough House members who hate him, but that puts you in VRWC vs Bill Clinton territory (who, note, had his own special prosecutor, investigating alleged presidential conspiracies up to and including premeditated murder). That’s not a healthy place for the Republic to be.
The Trump/Russia conspiracy isn’t going to get you to impeachment. The evidence isn’t there, and it almost certainly didn’t happen. The Flynn/Russia conspiracy shouldn’t get you to impeachment even if it did happen, unless Trump was knowingly a part of it. Your best bet, if this is what you long for, is obstruction of justice. You’re probably there if you take every “anonymous source” and newspaper headline at face value, but that would be foolish and wrong and it won’t be on the list of wrongful follies a GOP-majority congress will engage in. But maybe this time there will be something incontrovertibly solid for the special prosecutor to find.
Right, but that only matters if they try to impeach him for Russia. At this point it looks rather possible that they don’t even need to bother with that, they can just impeach him for obstruction of justice thanks to his efforts to interfere with the Russia investigation.
It’s the same thing that brought down Nixon. They didn’t impeach him for the break-in, they impeached him for firing the people investigating him and trying to interfere in the FBI investigation.
Who are “they”? The only people with power to impeach are in the House, and I don’t see any strong incentive for anyone with an [R] by their name to push it hard there. Even most of the [D]s would be better served by taking another tack at this stage, although I’d expect most of them to vote for impeachment if it came to that.
I enjoyed The Federalist article and it reminded me of a statement by a friend of mine about the endless articles on how Clinton lost: (edited for grammar and excessive profanities)
This is a fair representation of the views in my personal US-political bubble which is mostly composed of ex-military people who are old enough to have served in Desert Storm. If I were among the DC political class, I would pause and consider the fact that the armed forces voted for the ass-clown 3 to 1 before removing him from office in a way that could even remotely be constructed to be dubious.
Edit:
Some of the comments on that Federalist article are above average:
I smiled.
@Onyomi
What’s the better alternative to bailouts?
As someone who doesn’t already agree with you, I would like more clarity about precisely what problem you are referring to. If I came from Mars and read this comment, I would assume that some big media company was routinely claiming that the election results were illegitimate. But in fact I have seen very little of this.
Am I crazy to get the impression that most of the articles, that I see in the “respectable” papers, are written from the perspective of, “I hate the president and his voters, and naturally you do too, dear reader.”?
It just feels like there has been a lot of weirdness. Especially, with the crazy Elector faithlessness drive.
My impression is that when (a) Trump does something and (b) it appears to work, he gets positive coverage. The press loved that tomahawk missile strike.
It’s possible that news media is too focused on new events to see his virtues, since IMHO the main argument for Trump (and the one that I heard the most during the election) is that he doesn’t do very much. The press doesn’t run articles along the lines of “Today, Trump continued to not establish a no-fly zone in Syria,” even though it maybe should.
Here’s an interesting example. One headline on nytimes.com right now is “Immigration Arrests Rise 38% as Trump’s Mandate Is Realized.” For Liberal readers this would be negative coverage: Trump’s immigration policy is the single thing that Liberals most hate about him. For his supporters this is positive coverage; he is successfully doing what they want him to do. The word-choice is pro-Trump (‘mandate’ has a strong connotation of legitimacy). So, is the NYT expressing hatred of Trump, or is the NYT expressing admiration of Trump? Derrida says ‘yes’.
“It’s a bad idea.”, say sources close to the White House.
That made me smile ear-to-ear. I want to see more headlines like that.
Though, my wife tells me I have a great love of boring stories.
It still got quite a bit of coverage describing Trump as a warmonger.
I’ve seen coverage which claims that lots of illegal immigrants are being discouraged by Trump’s policies yet it is being spun negatively, even though on the face of it it is claiming that Trump did something that worked.
The press knows its audience, and so likes things that go fast and explode.
@Nornagest: so you’d predict Keanu Reeves’s presidential campaign to get lots of free media time?
It worked for the Governator.
I just looked at a few articles on the NYTimes frontpage and none of them seem to be written from that perspective, although I don’t know what they would be like had they been written so.
Kevin Drum points out:
1) Trump told Comey he hoped the Flynn investigation could be dropped.
2) Comey publically stated the Flynn investigation was substantive and ongoing.
3) Trump fires Comey and admitted he was thinking about the whole “Russian thing” when he decided to do so.
4) I’ll add that there is now an appointed special prosecutor.
None of those things are a media creation.
And if the whole Russian thing turns out to be true, does it affect your life in the slightest? If not, the fact that you care is a media creation.
I care if the POTUS is a competent chief executive, for what I would hope are obvious reasons. More importantly I care about the ability of the Federal Government as a whole to successfully execute in its duties to provide for the common welfare, etc.
Trump is showing he is not competent at this job, and he is also doing damage to the institutions of the government. If you have ever worked at a job with crappy C-level management, you should be able to easily imagine just one way this damage is occurring.
The amount of cognitive dissonance that people are willing to swallow here is … well, I won’t say it’s unexpected, but it is disappointing.
You misunderstand – I’m a Democrat. Of course I care that the President is a blundering ignoramus whose only saving grace is that he’s too incompetent to be effectively malicious. I just don’t see what fantasizing about his downfall accomplishes. It’s not like Pence is any better, and god forbid we ever get a competent Republican in the Oval Office with this Congress.
And again – the Russia thing, specifically, doesn’t actually matter an iota for most of us. Neither did Hillary’s email server.
@BBA:
I’m not exactly sure what you are trying to say. The crises that keep rocking the White House aren’t media creations. OP thinks they are. The Russia story doesn’t affect my life immediately, but the fairly open meddling did do harm to the country. If someone sprayed a fine mist of peanut dust over the greater metro area, it wouldn’t hurt me directly either, but that doesn’t mean it’s inconsequential. If it was just the pre-cursors to acid-rain, I’d be hard pressed to name an immediate and direct harm as well, but it would still be harm.
I’m not fantasizing about his impeachment. Pence would probably be more effective at getting the Republican agenda enacted into law than Trump, but, on balance, I’d probably still rather Trump were removed from office simply because he is so incompetent that I think he is legitimately dangerous.
But the only way that happens is if enough solid evidence of his serious malfeasance comes to light that moderate Republicans feel they have no choice but to impeach. And that’s not exactly great for the country either, simply because the Republican base isn’t clued in to the fact that Trump really is a shambolic mess. The long term resentment there would be immense.
Basically there are no good paths forward, only less bad ones.
In the long term, it likely decreases the number of foreign countries to which I can safely travel. It may increase my opportunity for entertainment and consulting income, but that’s a fairly specific benefit and coupled with a slight increase in the possibility of dying in a nuclear war.
@John Shilling:
Hang on: increase? If, hypothetically speaking, the Russians helped us install somebody they like better as President because the other candidate seemed too warmongery for their tastes, wouldn’t our choice to elect Russia’s preferred candidate slightly decrease the risk of conflict with Russia (and hence the risk of nuclear war with them), compared to some of the alternatives? Is it war with Russia you’d be more afraid of now, or war with somebody else (and if so, who)?
What’s the logic chain here?
The American political system is not going to tolerate an unending series of Russian puppets as presidents. It probably isn’t going to tolerate Donald Trump as a Russian puppet, and is tolerating him now only because everybody with any sense knows the “Trump is a Russian Puppet” scenario is basically nonsense, but we’re pretending to take it seriously for now.
So, no later than 2024 and possibly as early as 2018, the US gets a president who isn’t a Russian puppet and has a mandate to roll back all the gains Russia made at US expense during the puppetocracy. Gains that the Russians have had time to internalize, in a possessively loss-averse sort of way. That results in a higher chance of nuclear war than the one where the US spends the next 2-8 years preventing Russia from making those gains in the first place.
That’s kind of a weird theory to hold that caring about something that doesn’t affect your life means you’ve been manipulated into caring about it.
Perjury, obstruction of justice, and inchoate offenses are crimes regardless of whether the underlying criminal act being investigated was actually carried out, because letting that kind of behavior slide is a marginal contribution to a system where committing and concealing criminal acts is trivial. I don’t believe the President should be above the law and subject to a higher “but was what he covered up that bad” standard.
I’m fairly sure at this point that there wasn’t any collusion between Trump personally and Russia beyond his open affection (which is why all the public statements of law enforcement have used the term “Trump campaign”). All he had to do was let Flynn (and probably Manafort) take their falls. It would’ve been a bad-but-not-fatal scandal like Iran-Contra where the President himself emerged unscathed.
But if he’ll cover up a nothing burger, he’ll cover up a something burger, and I’d rather see that sort of behavior punished now than wait for something with concrete and immediate harms.
I would definitely like to know exactly what Trump said to Comey re: the Flynn investigation. There’s “But do you have to pursue it? Is there any chance this can be dropped?” approach, and there’s the “As President I am ordering you to stop this” approach, and while both are bad, one is definitely worse than the other.
Trying to get a good result is – what do you call it? lobbying? and that appears to be completely legal. Trump hoping he can cut a deal as he would in business plainly does not, and should not, fly with the FBI but that’s not as bad as Trump trying to use the power of the office to officially kill an investigation.
Much closer to the former than the latter:
As you say, though, it’s still bad.
I’m not sure what the details of the conversation tell us when we already have good reason to think that he fired Comey because of the Russia investigation; how explicitly he threatened to fire Comey beforehand seems kind of moot.
Ding.
Ask him for loyalty at a dinner that is about his continuation in his position. Ask for the investigation to be dropped. Fire him after the investigation is not dropped. Admit you were thinking about the investigation as you fired him.
Why do I have a feeling that Deiseach’s position would lead one to lament “But why didn’t those mafia guys warn me my kneecaps were in danger?”
The conversation and Comey’s firing happened 3 months apart, during which there was no apparent slowdown in the investigation. If he fired him over the investigation, I doubt this conversation was the trigger.
@gbdub:
Comey had just asked for additional resources for the investigation, literally days before he was fired.
Seriously. Think about this. What reason does Trump have to fire Comey? Trump fired Comey and I assume no one here actually believes it is because Trump was incensed that Comey treated Clinton inappropriately. So Trump not only fired him, but his surrogates lied about the reason.
No. The source for this claim is a Washington Post article, citing anonymous sources. Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores immediately denied it, and McCabe said much the same thing the next day under oath.
WaPo has done this multiple times now, releasing stories intended to harm Trump, sourced only to anonymous sources, and contradicted by people willing to go on the record non-anonymously within days.
I hate that we’re at the point where we can’t even trust established news organizations with reporting of basic facts, but here we are.
@Jaskologist: The last example in that article inadvertently highlights the problem with its entire thesis. Yes, several Trump spokespeople came forward with carefully worded statements claiming Trump had done nothing wrong. However, McMaster was careful to say only that Trump hadn’t discussed “source and methods”, while the Post accusation was that he leaked enough incidental details that the Russians could figure the source and methods out on their own. The White House has also said that Trump wasn’t briefed on the source of the intelligence, didn’t know where it came from when he passed it along to the Russians, and made the decision to share the information essentially on the spot. Even Fox News points out: “The White House has not explicitly denied classified information was shared”.
In short: the fact that Trump administration officials push back on a story does not actually disprove that story. Indeed, Trump seems to be making a habit of sending his spokespeople out to defend one claim, then casually changing the story himself. (In this case it’s his tweets about how he’s totally allowed to share whatever information he wants; in the Comey firing case, as I’ve said elsewhere, it was his admission that his mind was made up well before the Rosenstein memo.)
Or, to put it another way: given the Trump administration’s penchant for easily verifiable lies (“biggest inauguration crowds ever!”), if you look at the track record of the Post vs the track record of Trump officials with respect to basic facts, do you really think that it’s WaPo that comes out looking bad?
Let me suggest a third option: neither Trump nor the Post are reliable.
Like, I agree that McMaster’s denial was carefully worded to maybe not deny the base claim after all.
The other cases, though are much more solidly in the anti-WaPo. They claimed that Rosenstein had threatened to resign. Rosenstein flat out denied this, and also he hasn’t resigned. Against both his word and his actions, the only evidence WaPo presented is an anonymous source.
Again, the only evidence given for Comey being fired right after asking for more money is anonymous sources (two this time!) We’ve got two actual officials with names denying that. Maybe they’re lying, in which case that’s a big deal in itself! But to press that case, you need something more than “some guys told me, don’t ask me who they were, they’re totally legit hombres though.”
Similarly for the Comey memo, which is the NYT’s reporting of claims by anonymous sources who wouldn’t even show them the memo. That’s not the kind of thing you do when you have a smoking gun, it’s the kind of thing you do when you want to politically damage someone and the context doesn’t support your claim.
(Also, Comey himself has already said under oath that he’s never been told to halt an investigation.)
This is an interesting one to dig down into the original documents on. Here’s what you find several paragraphs down the original NYT article:
Now, the NYT hasn’t been nearly as bad as the Post when it comes to reporting claims from anonymous sources which turn out false a few days later, but this is hella shady. For all we know right now*, this could be on the level of Dan Rather’s memo reporting. It’s certainly suspicious that they avoided providing the context of the memo.
* I tried a quick google to see if the text had been posted yet and didn’t find anything.
Yes, at this point it is second-order or third-order hearsay: what the NYT says an anonymous source says that Comey said that Trump said.
I keep coming back to the (alleged) detail that he asked Pence and Sessions to leave the room before he said whatever he said to Comey. That’s pretty damning and gives lie to the whole “oh, Trump’s a businessman, he’s used to cutting deals, he wouldn’t know about some crazy obscure law like obstruction of justice” line of defense.
Information control is routine in business, both because asymmetrical information is critical to its strategy and because leakage increases your attack surface for legal action. If I were him, and I wanted to negotiate anything remotely sensitive with a specific person, I’d be stupid not to do it one-on-one.
I’d be astonished if the same wasn’t true in politics, and for basically the same reasons.
I can’t help but wonder if Trump is so used to wheeling and dealing in private industry that he hasn’t internalized the fact that in The Bureaucracy, trying to bypass the process is bad in and of itself.
The best gloss on Trump’s actions is “I know that Flynn didn’t do anything, and that a long, drawn-out investigation is a colossal waste of taxpayer money and crushes the subject, even if nothing comes of it. Can’t we all save ourselves the time and budget and just not do this?”
I don’t know if he realizes that people will put the absolute worst possible gloss on trying to short-circuit the process; Hell, I was complaining about how the way I had to write a spec for construction was a minor waste of money in this comment section, and had somebody jump on me about trying to bypass The Rules, and I’m just a nobody.
At this point, Trump is getting bent over and fucked by the process. Nothing he can do will change that. He can only influence how painful the process will be. He hasn’t quite realized that it will hurt less if he doesn’t struggle.
Yeah, I think it’s exactly that: he’s bringing a business mindset to this, where if there’s a snarl or a snafu, your head guy gets in touch with their head guy, they talk about it informally (games of golf!), a decision is made between them and all the rest of the box-ticking and form-filling is done by the lower echelon paper pushers back in head office.
Government doesn’t work like that, but Trump – because he doesn’t have the background in ever having held office before – doesn’t get that yet.
HeelBearCub, I’ve been in situations where I’ve been leaned on by a boss, and I’ve been in situations where I was asked for my input and opinion, and there is a difference between them.
My kneecaps are in good shape, considering my age and weight-bearing load, thanks for asking.
@Deiseach:
Yes, there is difference between being leaned on and being asked a simple request.
But now you are making a different claim than at first.
Because “leaned-on” and “an order” are not the same thing.
But, let’s suppose your boss made a bunch of simple but inappropriate requests of you, you did not assent to the requests, and you were subsequently fired within a short period of time.
What would your reaction be? What would Occam say?
The transcript has him saying that following a claim that, “…there was no good time to do it…” Is there any reason to believe that the context in which he was thinking about “the whole Russia thing” was that that he was actually firing Comey for the Russia investigation rather than that he knew people would think it was Russia-related (and thus, it’s about as bad as all the other bad times)?
Here’s the transcript, for anybody following along at home. (Longer version here.)
Interpreting Trump’s statements is always a bit of a Rorschach test. It seems pretty clear from the bolded parts above that Trump thought the Russian investigation was a waste of time, that it was time for the investigation to end, and that firing Comey would be a step in that direction. At the same time, later on in the interview, he claims that he “wants the investigation speeded up”, and says: “Look I want to find out if there was a problem with an election having to do with Russia. Or by the way, anyb- any anybody else. Any other country. And I want that to be so strong and so good. And I want it to happen.” That is pretty difficult to reconcile with his claim minutes earlier that the entire thing is a Democratic excuse for losing.
If you want to believe that Trump’s firing of Comey had nothing to do with Russia, I’m probably not going to be able to convince you by citing bits of this interview. The whole thing contradicts itself, so you can find an argument for whatever you want in there.
At the very least, though, it seems indisputable that the initial claims (Trump’s decision was based on Rosenstein’s memo) are incompatible with Trump’s claims here. The Rosenstein critique is diametrically opposed to Trump’s longstanding stance on Comey, repeated as recently as the week before the firing, that Comey had gone too easy on Clinton. If the official rationale is false, and it’s not Russia, why was Comey fired?
I missed the bolded bit; can you point it out to me?
Whatever else that says, it says Trump thinks he should be in control of the length, breadth and depth of the investigation. And it also says Trump fired Comey because he was the wrong guy to do the investigation.
Isn’t he saying the exact opposite of that in the comment you put in bold?
Where, exactly does he say that, “[H]e should be in charge of the length, breadth, and depth of investigation [emphasis and Oxford comma added]”? I don’t see it in there. I see him going along with the perception that his actions may affect the investigation along with, “Fine! You want it bigger? I’ll build it YUGE!”
I must be confused. The quoted part I read has him saying that Comey was the wrong guy for DIRFBI. Do you have a quote of him saying this other thing?
(Also, even if true, neither of these claims would justify the claim Iain made that I challenged.)
I am looking at this part:
I was reading this as “I considered letting the investigation go on longer [by allowing Comey to stay], but I had to do the right thing for the American people [by firing him]”. In retrospect, I acknowledge that there are other possible readings.
I think that’s the less important half of my post, so I am happy to withdraw the claim if you respond to my final question: if not Rosenstein, and not Russia, then why was Comey fired?
Sorry, I just really can’t see a reason to add that bit in to his words – especially when he was saying things like, “I probably maybe will confuse people.” He’s pretty clearly explaining how making the Russian investigation more YUGE will seem contrary to firing Comey rather than corresponding to it (which is your interpretation). I just don’t see how to read it the other way.
I think Dr. Schilling had a plausible answer here. There are other plausible answers. It would be a little worse if he was trying to consolidate some power by appointing a “more loyal” FBI Director (though, this is mostly just norm violating, not criminal; also, I’m not in on ideas like “Trump tried to be social/amiable with Comey, and that’s menacing“).
Frankly, the President is able to fire the FBI Director for any or no cause. The only really bad scenario is if he really was getting rid of Comey to try to stymie the Russia investigation. It’s still possible that he could generate enough evidence for an obstruction charge, but I just don’t see it yet in, “Oh, he talked about Russia in the same conversation as talking about Comey.”
Regardless, we have a special prosecutor now (one that everyone respects). I’m annoyed by people reading things that aren’t there into statements, but my personal outlook is that we can relax a little bit in the comfort that it’s likely being taken care of… regardless of how good/bad that is for The Donald.
@ Controls Freak
I agree on all counts but have to say that I would hate to be in Mueller’s shoes at this point. The Democrats will do everything they can to ruin him if he doesn’t give them something they can prosecute.
Ken Starr ended up with a pretty soft landing and he was widely hated by the Democrats by the end of his IC stint.
Arguably he was on a trajectory to the Supreme Court before that, but he had resigned from the DC Circuit Court of Appeals in 1989, so maybe that wasn’t his life goal to begin with.
Anyway, Mueller is 72, this is likely to be his swan song regardless.
@ Brad
Fair point
On the “is there enough evidence of obstruction” front, from the NY Times just now –
“I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job,” Mr. Trump said, according to the document, which was read to The New York Times by an American official. “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”
Mr. Trump added, “I’m not under investigation.”
This was him talking to Lavrov and Kislyak, of course, because why wouldn’t it be.
(The White House is not denying the story, just complaining about those darned leakers threatening national security by releasing it.)
I don’t think much can usefully said about “the media”. Maybe it’s outgroup homogeneity bias?
You might also have an “ingroup heterogeneity bias,” though?
Let’s not forget that, entirely separate from the question of whether Trump collaborated with the Russians during the election, he just spontaneously blurted out top secret information in the middle of a discussion with foreign officials. That has direct negative implications on national security — the Israelis were already concerned about Trump leaking their classified information, and now those concerns have become reality. We spent a lot of time during the campaign hearing about Hillary Clinton’s lax email security; this is an order of magnitude worse.
Moreover, the White House response to the whole situation has followed a disconcertingly familiar pattern. First the White House spokespeople get out and confidently declare that the entire story is bogus and nothing bad happened. Next, after about a day, Trump casually admits that the underlying accusation is indeed true.
In this case, Trump’s defenders were denying that he shared any secret information, and Trump pivoted to the claim that as President he has the right to share whatever he wants. (This is technically true, but not comforting to any friendly intelligence agency sharing sensitive information with America.)
Previously, Republicans all lined up to defend the transparently ridiculous idea that Comey was fired because of the arguments in the Rosenstein memo. (There is certainly a case to be made that Comey overstepped in his public statements about the Clinton investigation, but when you’ve spent the last nine months arguing that Comey did not go far enough, you’re not fooling anybody.) After giving all his defenders the chance to make their case, Trump got on national television and casually revealed that actually the memo was just a pretext, and he was definitely motivated by the Russian investigation when he decided to fire Comey.
Trump’s response to all of this is to tweet: “As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!….”
Even if you think the whole Russia story is utter nonsense, you should be concerned by this pattern. This is not the sign of a well-run administration. The Trump White House is blundering from self-enforced error to self-enforced error, pausing only for the occasional own-goal. Policy matters completely aside, everybody has an interest in the basic competence of the people running the country.
This is a good article making a similar case.
So, Trump lets slip that the source for information about a certain terrorist plot to attack civil aviation was located in Aleppo. A leaker then goes to the press, reveals this information, the information that this was in fact classified under a codeword, the fact that this information was obtained from an ally under an intelligence-sharing program, and later the fact that this ally was Israel.
And I’m supposed to believe that the leaker believes Trump’s remark was seriously damaging? Not a chance. If what the leaker said was true, Trump gave a clue he shouldn’t have (which the New York Times admits is not all that unusual for Presidents), but the leaker gave away the whole game. So, either the leaker doesn’t think this was actually damaging, or the leaker is quite willing to damage the US in an attempt to harm Trump.
Martin Longman agrees with you and disagrees with you at the same time.
Let’s assume the leaker is willing to damage the US to hurt Trump. Trump is accused of mishandling classified information. If he gave a leaker an opportunity to do this, then he mishandled classified information. The motives of the leaker will matter if they ever go to trial. For evaluating Trump’s performance they don’t.
I’m curious as to how these things work. I assume there was an original leaker that leaked to the WaPo. They probably got more of the story than they should have, but maybe the source thought they wouldn’t belive him otherwise and trusted them to redact appropriately — which arguably they did.
Where do all the articles fleshing out the details the WaPo left out come from? Independent leakers that figure “it’s basically out there anyway”? The same guy peddling the story to multiple outlets and some decide not to redact? Leaks from within the WaPo to other outlets? Something else?
One thing that is weird is that the WaPo explicitly mentions some details that they redacted, but my understanding is that when sources provide lots of details to convince the reporter, they don’t print that fact.
That’s a really good question, My initial guess is “same guy peddling the story to multiple outlets” but then I’m also inclined to agree with Nybbler’s overall assessment.
When I saw the story, the Washington Post was refusing to reveal what the specific city was. Has something changed, or is Aleppo a guess on your part? It came out shortly that Israel was the ally in question (which WaPo also didn’t publish), but I didn’t see “Aleppo” until your comment today.
Googling relevant combinations of terms gets me lost in a sea of general syria crisis stories.
Hmm, I thought I read it was Aleppo but it might have been a hypothetical. The Post claims to have been given the city.
I’m with Nybbler on this particular leak, and I’m coming from a limited background handling classified information.
Whether fears that Trump is an existential threat to national security or to the rule of law and legitimacy of our democratic norms are justified or not, the leaker did more harm to our national security interests with their leak than Trump did with his slip.
There are no good guys in this story. Not the media (I acknowledge the necessity of generally not throwing reporters in jail or executing them for espionage for the sake of a free press. This does not change my assessment of them as human beings and American citizens for what they do), not the leakers (if you sincerely believe that protecting the country means violating not just the law but your ethical and moral obligations, have the courage to stand and face the music), and not the Trump administration (I am agnostic to skeptical on the “Russian infuence” stories at this point and tend to think they’re overblown, but I think that Trump and his administration are incompetent and negligent in their approach to their duties to the point that there is a decent chance he won’t make it to 2020, and I won’t shed any tears at that point).
Let’s speculate for a moment about an alternate universe, one in which this is not the first time that Trump has revealed sensitive information at inopportune times. Let’s pretend that, in this alternate universe, he has made a habit of such blunders, and the intelligence community has dutifully done their best at damage control, covering it up as much as possible and repeatedly emphasizing to the President the seriousness of the situation.
Let’s pretend that despite the best efforts of the intelligence community, bizarro-world Trump nevertheless goes ahead and burns an Israeli source during a conversation with the Russian ambassador. The intelligence community decides it has finally had enough — unlike our Trump, alternate universe Trump is clearly never learning from his mistakes — and reluctantly pursues an alternate course.
How do we tell the difference between this hypothetical universe and our own?
Presumably in that alternate timeline they wouldn’t have been gunning for him since before he was even elected.
It’s hard to portray this as a reluctant act when it started before the supposed cause had occurred.
In the hypothetical universe, the leakers go to the Senate Intelligence Committee. If that doesn’t work and they still feel the need to go to the press, they _do not reveal more than the President revealed_.
Would you care to give an example of the intelligence community “gunning for him since before he was even elected”?
Both presidential candidates were under investigation by the FBI during the campaign. Only one of them had the details of that investigation leak before the election, and it wasn’t Trump.
Not to endorse ND’s claim, but here are two pre-electio leaks from the FBI investigation of Trump: FBI interest in the Russia dossier; FISA warrant.
Yeah, fair, my phrasing was poor. Let me instead say:
Both presidential candidates were under investigation by the FBI during the campaign. Only one of those investigations elicited high profile statements from the FBI, even though it was the one that was closed without prosecution. Indeed, to the extent that it ever provided commentary, the FBI repeatedly emphasized that there was no conclusive or direct link between the Trump campaign and Russia.
There are lots of reasonable ways to describe that situation, but I don’t think “gunning for him since before he was even elected” is one of them.
I said, back when I thought trump had very little chance of getting elected, that if he did get elected, we’d get a chance to see how democratic our political system really is. So far, the answer seems to be “not particularly”. I’m not a huge fan of democracy, but if we don’t have one, we have a system where no one is actually in charge, and that is a hell of a lot scarier to me that a system where someone, even someone I dislike as much as trump, is in charge. Once no one is in charge, the final decline has begun.
Has it been quantified how much faster young people with higher IQs learn the same course of study? And has it only been measured with academic material, or also subjects involving manual dexterity like sports and crafts?
I’m pretty sure I have an above-average IQ but an average-at-best ability to learn sports skills.
Yeah, my bunch is that it’s typically limited to academic learning.
I’m kind of surprised how rarely I see this brought up anywhere, including here, what with all the discussion of IQ.
To me, I feel like there’s a few different kinds of “smartness,” some of which are correlated with each other, and others of which are not.
Something like:
1. Math/Spatial Intelligence: Whatever makes you good at physics; highly correlated with IQ, loosely correlated with 2.
2. Verbal Intelligence: Makes you a good writer and also highly correlates with ability to weave together coherent arguments/narratives and somewhat correlates with IQ and the ability to learn languages.
3. Creativity: Desire/Ability to create art and/or be innovative as opposed to merely workmanlike. Correlates somewhat with 1 and 2, though sometimes rather weakly in the case of some types of creativity, like:
4. Physical IQ: Ability to learn e.g. a new dance move, ballet jump, etc. Someone with a high level of this can watch the coach do the new maneuver once and execute it near-perfectly the first go round. Someone with a lot of this is also more likely to invent the next new dance move or ballet jump. Seems to have no correlation with IQ.
5. Musical Ability: Ability to sing and perform music including sense of rhythm, pitch, etc.; doesn’t correlate with IQ, at least not highly, though ability to compose complex music, and maybe the quality of perfect pitch may
6. Miscellaneous other talents I can’t think of right now: Pretty sure there are a lot of random talents which probably correlate with 1-5 in various, but not always obvious ways. Some correlate with IQ, some don’t.
On the one hand, people are probably already assuming this is racist, but I think it could actually, arguably, be a way of ameliorating the impulse to interpret Horrible Banned Discourse in strictly “superior” and “inferior” terms: for example, my stereotypical impression is that East Asians tend to be better, on average at 1, white people better, on average at 2 and maybe 3, and black people at 4 and 5, with other groups having various combinations (if you think you don’t have these stereotypes, tell me honestly you wouldn’t be surprised if the football team of a given school were mostly Asian while the Math team of the same school were mostly black).
I strongly doubt that “physical IQ” is uncorrelated with G.
I’ve given martial arts instruction to a lot of people. Some people pick it up quickly, some don’t, as you’d expect. And whether they do or not seems to do a fair job of tracking with how generally bright they seem. I’ve had a couple of students with intellectual disabilities — Downs syndrome in one case, I’m pretty sure — and they both took a great deal of instruction before they could manage simple techniques.
On the other hand, I’ve also dealt with people who had very low levels of physical fitness when they walked in — more than one of weak, uncoordinated, exceptionally fat or skinny — and that’s also a serious impediment. But it’s an impediment to correctly executing techniques, not to learning them. Since techniques build on each other and you need to get them right before moving on, it delays teaching either way, but they’re different problems and need to be solved in different ways.
Certainly possible. It also occurs to me that it could be that e.g. 4 and 5, while not correlating with IQ on the inter-group level, may, nevertheless, correlate on the intra-group level.
Yes, it seems to me there is a lot more to the IQ thing than is discussed here. I am as guilty of the simplification as anyone. I am a huge fan of The Bell Curve, but it really doesn’t talk different kinds of IQ except to say that all of them are highly correlated with each other. I suspect, as you say, Ony, that some kinds of IQ are more correlated than others.
And I think it gets a lot more complicated than even Ony states. LMC talks about quantifying how fast high IQ people learn, but I think even that is highly variable. I think I have a pretty high IQ, but I find that I learn pretty slowly. I spent a lot more time studying in college than others that I thought less smart than me, even if we ended up with the same grades. I think my IQ manifests itself more in a deeper understanding of the subject matter once I get it, but it takes me a long time to get there. I think there are endless variations of IQ like that.
I am pretty sure that lots of folks have done studies on this sort of thing. Does anyone have recommendations of books that talk about different types of IQ out there? I would like to find a book that accepts that g is an important concept, but also that there can be many variations.
@Nornagest My own ability to learn any sort of physical routine definitely doesn’t correlate with anything else. (I haven’t taken an IQ test, but my scores on other standardized tests, etc. make me reasonably confident that I’m on the right side of that bell curve, for whatever that may be worth.) I’ve been hopeless at every martial arts, dance, etc. class I’ve ever taken. (One reason I gave up on karate and later aikido: I just couldn’t learn a kata to save my life.)
While I’m probably on the left side of the curve in overall coordination too, I’m guessing that some of the issue is speed of picking up the skill rather than pure capability. (I got a D in typing when I took it in middle school on manual typewriters, but with a few years of computer use I was a fast enough touch typist to do it as a summer job in college.) But if I were ever going to learn something involving body movement well, I suspect I’d need (extremely patient) individual instruction. Classes tend to blow past me, quickly. (And as a result I largely gave up on them.)
If there is a common trait behind that and intellectual/academic performance, there’s something that’s strongly skewing the expression on one side or the other for me.
When I did the column on underwater protection (series index), I said that I planned to do a follow-on on survivability and damage control. The time for that has come.
One of the defining characteristics of the battleship is that it is a vessel designed to take hits and continue to operate. The most obvious reflection of this is the armor, but there are many other details which go into making sure that the ship can survive damage and continue to fight.
Ships die in four major ways: flooding, fire, magazine explosions, and structural failure. The first two are the most common, while the last is very rare in battleships. We’ll deal with each in turn.
Flooding is usually the result of underwater damage, from whatever cause, although in a few cases, ships have flooded because of water from firefighting that was not cleared properly. We can divide flooding into two major categories, flooding where the ship simply loses buoyancy and flooding where off-center weight capsizes the ship. On a high level, the countermeasures are the same for both, although detailed design can greatly affect which one the ship succumbs to, and how much water it takes to get there. But first, we need a brief detour into naval architecture.
A ship is stable in the upright position, but not because the center of gravity is below the center of buoyancy, as you might expect. It is stable because, as it begins to roll, the center of buoyancy moves towards the side which has become more immersed, and is now outboard of the CG. This pushes the low side back up, and rights the ship. The CB can be thought of as rotating around a point called the metacenter that is above the CG, and the distance between the CG and the metacenter is the standard measure of stability, called the metacentric height. As the ship floods, the metacenter moves down, and stability is reduced. If the ship floods asymmetrically, then the water moves onto the side of the hull which is already down, and this decreases stability even more. The technical term for this is free-surface effect. (I’m aware that this section is greatly simplified, but I’m talking about survivability today.)
The different priorities of the designer are most visible in the layout of the machinery spaces. The USN in the 30s insisted that each machinery space run the full width of the hull, so that a given hit would not produce off-center flooding. However, this arrangement meant that the same hit would put more water into the ship than if the compartments were subdivided longitudinally. For instance, each of Iowa’s boiler rooms has two boilers in it, and it wouldn’t have cost a tremendous amount of extra work to put each in its own room on either side of the centerline. The Japanese, on the other hand, put four boiler rooms abreast in the Yamato-class, and gave most of their other ships centerline bulkheads. Sometimes, this made them harder to sink, most notably with Musashi, where the attackers hit both sides with torpedoes. After that, the USN told all of its pilots to attack on only one side of the ship, and the Yamato went down to 11 torpedoes and 6 bombs, as opposed to 19 torpedoes and 7 bombs for Musashi.
Immediate flooding from damage isn’t the only threat, either. Progressive flooding is, in many ways, more dangerous. This is when water leaks through bulkheads that are not obviously damaged, and spreads throughout the ship. There are many reasons this can happen, either damage that isn’t obvious at first glance, or, even worse, failures of construction or maintenance that allow water to pass through wiring glands, the seals of watertight doors, and valves that were intended to close off damaged piping. One of the best examples of this kind of damage is Shiano, the third Yamato-class battleship, converted to a carrier while under construction. She was sunk by 4 torpedoes from the submarine Archerfish because she was sent to sea before her compartments were tested for watertightness, leaving numerous leak paths. Combined with a green crew, there was nothing that could be done to save her. To reduce this problem, most ships are designed with a designated ‘damage control deck’, below which the main bulkheads are not pierced by watertight doors, usually close to the waterline and a deck or so below the main armored deck. There is still wiring, piping and the like piercing these bulkheads, but watertight doors left open or inadequately maintained are the leading cause of progressive flooding into otherwise undamaged spaces.
One of the most dangerous sources of flooding is the shafts themselves. A typical warship propeller would be running at 200 rpm or more during an air attack, and a nearby explosion could bend the shaft slightly. The bent shaft would in turn rip open the shaft glands which usually kept the water out, and could flood numerous compartments. This was a primary cause of the loss of Prince of Wales.
Fire can come from many sources. While a battleship is not as flammable as a ship of the line, there are many things which can burn, and fairly extreme steps were taken to keep that quantity down. For instance, all of the furniture in this picture is painted metal, not wood, although it’s very well-done, and not obvious until you touch it. In the early battles off of Guadalcanal, the USN discovered that not only was liquid paint carried aboard flammable, but so were the many layers of paint which had built up on the ships, and crews had to strip these en route to the South Pacific. Upholstery, carpets, and excess clothing were banned from warships. (No, I don’t know why wooden decks were left intact, and the 1945 USN damage control manual doesn’t say.)
A typical fire kills a ship by forcing it to be abandoned, and then either doing enough damage to essentially total the ship, or getting below the waterline and doing damage there. In many cases, burned-out ships were sunk by their own side to keep them out of enemy hands.
In World War 2, fires were mostly fought with water. Fog was used to shield the crew from the heat, and to produce steam that would starve the fire of oxygen in closed compartments. Water streams were used to cool compartments, particularly important as fire would spread through bulkheads by heating them until they ignite the contents on the far side. A more recent development is AFFF, Aqueous Film-Forming Foam. This is a protein concentrate mixed in with the water by a special nozzle, which forms a blanket of foam over fuel fires, starving them of oxygen and keeping them from re-igniting. CO2 and dry chemical extinguishers are also common, although obviously not to the extent water is.
Magazine explosions were rare as a primary cause of loss, except in the battlecruisers. Preventing them involved good discipline in keeping the path between the turret (the most likely source of a flash) and the magazine broken, and in having good flooding systems to prevent explosions if there is time to activate them. Obviously, no flooding system could save the ship if a high-order explosion started (as in Hood), but a good flooding system, quickly activated, could prevent many disasters. If one did start, there was little that could be done, and the ship sank quickly.
Structural failure was unknown in battleships, except as a result of magazine explosions. It was fairly common in destroyers, which were smaller and more lightly built. The typical example was a destroyer that suffered an explosion under the keel, breaking it in half, and sending both halves to the bottom quickly. There were a few battleships which suffered similar explosions, most notably Queen Elizabeth and Valiant, which were mined by Italian frogmen, and both were under repair for months afterwards. Under-keel attacks are particularly damaging because the basic principle of a side TDS, keeping the explosion away from the vitals until it vents into the air, is impossible, and the bottom cannot be made nearly as deep as the sides. These explosions also cause extensive shock damage. When the cruiser HMS Belfast was mined, many of her crew suffered broken ankles and head injuries from being thrown into the deck above, and some of the cast-iron machinery foundations cracked.
While your focus is on how battleships avoid sinking, it is arguably more important to avoid being mission-killed. That’s far easier for the enemy to achieve than outright sinking, and often lead to the battleship’s owners sinking it themselves to keep it out of enemy hands. But that leads to some interesting questions.
1. At the dawn of the dreadnought age, enemy torpedo boats and torpedo-armed destroyers were considered second only to enemy battleships as a mortal threat. But, looking at the overall record, am I correct in assuming that most battleships sunk by destroyer torpedoes were the result deliberate friendly fire when the ship was burned out or otherwise thoroughly mission-killed but still afloat?
2. The only thing that seem to sink battleships are mines, torpedoes, and magazine explosions. We’ve gotten rid of battleships, except for museum pieces. But we still have some fairly large, tough ships out there. And we’ve gotten rid of the air- and surface-launched heavy torpedoes. We are introducing insensitive munitions that may burn real good in a fire but won’t detonate except by their own fuses. Excepting submarine attack, are we entering an age where warships will almost never be sunk by enemy action?
3. Destroyers don’t carry antiship torpedoes any more. What do we do with burned-out hulks of warships that refuse to sink? I can see potentially great pressure to tow them back to port and so not have to admit that one of your ships was sunk, but an environment where by definition the enemy can reduce one of your major warships to a burned-out hulk is not one where you want ships literally tied up with a towing operation.
For 2 and 3, are you ignoring antiship missiles? They’re basically the modern torpedo.
They are the modern equivalent of the battleship-gun shell or the aerial bomb. Greater standoff range, but fundamentally they make holes above the waterline and blow up inside the ship. You can make an almost arbitrarily large number of holes above the waterline; to a first order they won’t let in any water or otherwise change the mass properties of the ship, so its buoyancy and stability won’t change and it won’t sink. Likewise burning out the entire interior with a massive conflagration.
To sink a ship takes holes below the waterline, which means mines or torpedoes, or maybe the odd case of a diving shell hitting below the waterline. ASMs might in principle be set to try and mimic a diving shell, but that was an unreliable enough prospect when the Japanese tried it with actual shells and I haven’t heard of anyone trying it with missiles.
Fair enough. They’ll kill a ship just fine, but I suppose they won’t sink it as effectively.
John’s right, although I’d also point out that modern ASMs are expensive and likely to only be available in very limited quantities. A lot of smaller navies only have the missiles that came in the tubes with the ships. Using your limited stock of those weapons on your own ships, particularly when they aren’t that effective, is unlikely.
Blast it, John. I only have so much space (OK, I can change that, but I don’t want to) and crafting coherent narratives out of this stuff is hard!
This is true, and probably deserves an addendum to this at some point. I’ll save it for when I don’t want to write much.
1. Not as much as you’d expect. By my count (dreadnoughts only) the only ships scuttled by their own side were Lutzow and Hiei. For surface torpedoes vs an active foe, you have Fuso and half of Yamashiro (shared with the battleships). Scharnhorst and Bismarck were engaged with enemy surface torpedoes after they’d been more or less mission-killed.
2. Possibly. It depends on how well the navy in question has learned/remembered the lessons of the Falklands, Stark, Roberts, and Cole. My understanding is that Stark at least would have been lost if not for things learned in the South Atlantic. That said, Sheffield was still on the surface after all the fires were out, and sank while under tow. But then there’s Coventry, which capsized within 20 minutes. Better design standards are the only thing which could have saved her, and I can’t recall what the implementation of such things has been.
3. A good question. Gunfire at the waterline would be my first guess. Or maybe setting the ASW torpedoes to attack surface targets. It can be done, although it’s obviously somewhat risky.
Nitpick, but I think you mean Shinano.
(I have no good reason to know this, but I spent a lot of time playing a Pacific War submarine sim when I was younger.)
I did. Oops.
How well do pump systems work to counteract flooding?
It depends heavily on the size of the hole, and how well the pumps are working. One of the bigger problems a ship can have (and I’m kicking myself for not mentioning this in the OP) is loss of power. If the engines are still operational, and the main pumps are working, ships can survive surprisingly substantial holes. If the power is out, then you lose a lot of pumping capacity, which impacts both damage control and firefighting. I’ll try to provide more details later.
Research on this hasn’t made the top of my priority list, but one example I can give is HMS Marlborough, torpedoed at Jutland. She had a combined pumping capacity of 675 tons/hr, while the maximum for ships not of the Iron Duke class was 520 tons/hr. Eventually, they were able to keep the flooding at bay with just the ash ejector pump of 425 tons/hr, but they still had most of their boiler rooms intact and operational.
How did you introduce internet, computers, and screens generally to your kids? What are good apps/games for a toddler? Our 28-month-old’s experience is mainly YouTube music videos and Endless Reader and I’m not sure what to introduce next.
Unsure if 28 months is too young, but Wikipedia might be something interesting. Otherwise, Boundless, Khan Academy, Duolingo, or anything else that somewhat gamifies helpful learning might be a good bet?
Why is “more gamified stuff” presented here as a good thing? Get them addicted to the internet points early enough? Or is it the other way around, the idea is to desensitize them to virtual instant feedback loops?
I think it’s more about gamifying learning than about gamifying general stuff. Is that actually objectionable?
Does it make it harder for them to appreciate non-gamified learning?
This is an excellent question and I’m looking forward to reading everyone’s replies.
I know your question is broader than this, but when it comes to educational apps/videos, I do love Endless Reader. Check out Dragonbox Numbers, too. I’m also a fan of Preschool Prep videos. (They are a very effective way of teaching toddlers letters, letter sounds and basic sight words.) The old Leapfrog letter factory video (the first one about letters) is nice, too, but I prefer Preschool Prep for younger toddlers. Once your toddler knows their letters, you can teach them how to read doing 5-10 minutes a day of Reading Bear. If it keeps their interest. If it doesn’t, you can try again in a couple of months.
There used to be a program called Millie’s Math House for teaching very basic math stuff. One of the modules involved matching shoes to feet. Our daughter amused herself deliberately getting it wrong for the outraged reactions.
Her (younger) brother was playing Warlords very young. That version had, I think, eight players and various sorts of troops, many fantasy, that they moved around the screen fighting each other. He played all eight, treating it as a story he was telling not a game.
More generally, computers are wonderfully flexible devices, so a lot of it is letting kids figure out for themselves what they enjoy doing with them.
In the same way it would be interesting to raise children as native speakers of obscure or dead languages, I would like to see someone whose only access to a computer for the first decade of their life is a unix terminal.
I give it a month before she discovers a program that plays mpegs as ascii art and then devolves into watching My Little Pony in black-and-green all day.
Seriously, I am appalled by the degree to which my kids take astounding technological marvels like high-resolution displays, 2-GHz processors, and Megabps-speed connections to the entire planet and use it as… TV.
I mean, what do you use it for?
TV is pretty astonishing technology, and yet people used it as TV.
We got our daughter an Amazon Fire Kids tablet, which has its own kids section with videos and apps. Now that she’s five, we’re thinking about getting her her own iPad so she can watch Netflix and use more advanced apps.
Just reading this I can hear all the >30 year old people in my conservative corner here fulminate and scream about the degeneration of society.
Meh. We limit screen time if we need to, but most days she prefers to play outside than play with her tablet.
Relevant xkcd.
That xkcd comic bugs me (and the others that are exactly like it) because you can take it as evidence that nothing is wrong with societal change at that all the commenters were wrong, or that all the commenters were right and that societies do lose important things over time. It’s only convincing if you’re already convinced that all the quotes are wrong, and it ends up just looking smug.
Er, the point of the comic seems to be that at least this one particular example of societal change isn’t real at all, not that there’s nothing wrong with it. The things that people 100-150 years ago missed from 30 years before are the same things people from now miss from 30 years ago and the same things people 30 years from now will miss about today. Your point would only really work if people were complaining about different things, with the implied assumption that today we don’t consider those changes to be bad.
@random832
But it could just as easily be true that all these people were correct in detecting the trend and merely guilty of grossly misreading the speed of the change.
It’s also very plausible that the speed at which these things happen is very different in different ages. For example, the XKCD examples are mostly from the same period, a time of industrialization with a lot of worker abuse. This led to unrest (see the Russian revolution for the most extreme example) and reforms to give workers more rights.
For example, in 1908, a New England mill became the first American factory to institute the five-day week. So it’s perfectly plausible that these reforms slowed down or reversed the trend of people having less and less time for leisure.
The underlying assumption behind the XKCD cartoon is that societal change can only happen in one direction and at the same speed. Without that assumption, the claim falls apart.
Question for the crowd about human genetics:
I understand that a significant fraction of traits we care about like IQ are genetic, and there are more and more individual genetic polymorphisms identified that are associated with these traits. However, I was under the impression that the cumulative variance explained by all of the polymorphisms put together are only a small fraction of the variance that we know is genetic (From twin studies and the like). Does anyone who knows this field have any insight into whether this is likely to change when the sample sizes get big enough or sequencing gets cheap enough? Or is it possible that the important alleles are rare enough or have complex enough interactions that it won’t be a tractable problem?
Well there’s a big problem with GWAS that nobody afaik has addressed, which is that they only look at single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs). In primates like us, structural variants like copy number variations (CNV) represent about ten times as much variation as SNPs.
Whole genome sequencing costs one and a half grand. You can cut that down to a grand for whole exome. And since you need IQ tests or educational attainment you probably can’t use the existing databases except to determine the frequency of variants in the population. So a serious attempt to find SVs associated with intelligence is probably going to set you back to the tune of a few million bucks.
That said I’m biased because I’m on the molecular side rather than a population geneticist. There are other possibilities such as complex gene interactions which neither sort of study would be able to capture. As we acquire more data and devise better tools to analyze it more of the variation will be uncovered regardless.
It varies from trait to trait. My understanding is at least half of the variance of height is due to common SNPs (common = more than 5%). Whereas, maybe 1% of variance of IQ is due to common SNPs. But people can predict a substantial amount from IQ from SNP chips, by looking at who is related to whom in a small town. So that’s probably variants that are too rare to be on chips, but not that rare, maybe 1/10000. Rarer than that and it becomes intractable to identify which mutations are affecting which trait. But common variation probably is a trade-off between two traits, whereas super-rare mutations are probably just bad, even if you don’t know which trait they are bad for.
For most traits, the bottleneck is getting samples with known scores, not better sequencing.
See Genomic analysis of family data reveals additional genetic effects on intelligence and personality.
tl;dr the missing variance is in rare mutations
(My first attempt at this disappeared when I tried to edit. I’m posting it again? It might’ve been spam-filtered, in which case I apologize for duplication.)
By request in the last thread, I’m going to talk about my experiences trying to build an Uber competitor that worked with licensed taxis instead of random people who signed up.
My credentials for talking about this (skip to the * * * * * if you don’t care about my credentials):
I worked for a company called Flywheel for about 2 years, from 2012 to 2014. During this time, we built and launched a product that allowed you to hail taxis with your smartphone, progress through the trip, doing things like notifying you when they got near you, and pay through a saved credit card on your app (so no need to handle cash). We served, I don’t remember, something like 120,000 successful trips during my time there — so, we were never terribly successful, but the software worked, and we hooked people up thousands of times per day. When I left the company, we were failing to hit our growth numbers, but still a going concern. For reasons not related to what I’m going to talk about below, right after I left the company basically it suffered 100% attrition and I no longer have any insight into the company.
I was hired as a server engineer, part of a three person team, and in the first six or so months that I was there, I became the central server engineer. I authored probably something between 50% and 75% of the server code. It was a very small company, perhaps 20 people, and I was very familiar with almost all parts of the business and how we were doing.
* * * * *
I have become convinced that the business model of trying to do an Uber-like app with taxis has some non-obvious fatal flaws, as a result of my experience at Flywheel.
The key to understanding all the flaws is to understand the nature of rides-for-hire demand.
The taxi business has very, very, very uneven demand. Most people want rides during commute times and Friday and Saturday night at the beginning and end of nightlife hours, and demand falls down to near-zero in other times. During other times, demand hovers between “anemic” and “near zero.”
The first flaw is the competition with street hails.
When you’re a taxi driver, and the app hails you, you have to drive to the person who wants the pick up. This part of the trip is uncompensated! And it can be pretty slow, especially during the heavy traffic of peak times. A taxi driver tends to want to abandon the hail that they’re driving towards if they can see someone waving on the street that they can pick up right now.
Remember, high-demand times are a fairly short period of time and coincide with times when traffic is heavy. It can be very hard for a driver to waste perhaps 1/10 to 1/5 of the peak time fighting traffic to get to a fare, when they could have a passenger in the car and earning in that time.
However, if a driver does cancel on a passenger, the passenger has a terrible experience and you are unlikely to get them back. Especially when you have established competitors like Uber and Lyft who are much better at delivering some kind of ride during peak hours.
Drivers are generally happy to drive considerable distances and pick up passengers during low-demand times, when they are much more dependent on the app to get any fare at all. Unfortunately, low-demand times are… low demand times. The majority of your customers — by definition — want to get rides during high-demand times. If your service doesn’t work well during high-demand times, it doesn’t work at all.
We fought an endless war with our drivers to get them to a. accept and b. not abandon fares during high demand times. We used a lot of different incentives, both carrots and sticks, to make it happen. These ended up being very expensive for us, and only worked moderately well.
The second flaw is mandated pricing.
Taxi fares are set by the cities or counties that license them. Drivers may not charge other prices for their rides.
In every major market, Lyft and UberX’s base prices (ie, their prices during non-surge times) are lower than the mandated taxi fares (obviously, this is not a coincidence).
That means that during low-demand times (when our service worked most reliably), we were more expensive than Lyft and UberX.
During high-demand times, Lyft and UberX surge price, and often were more expensive than us. At worst, they were much more comparable than us. But our service became flakey and unreliable, while their surge pricing smoothed out demand and meant that, if you were willing to pay the surge, you would get a ride.
Uber and Lyft both ferociously subsidize rides, and it’s totally plausible that we would have been much more price competitive with them if they did not, or if we had funding similar to theirs. However, even then, I think that surge pricing would have mildly helped them smooth out demand.
Those are the major two problems, and I think they’re the most irresolvable. However, there are others:
Taxi regulation varies tremendously from city to city. In many markets, local regulators would demand that we make quirky, expensive changes to our product before they’d allow us in. Just ignoring local regulators, Uber-style, was not a winning strategy for us: our cabbie drivers have their medallion only at the pleasure of the local regulators. If we pissed off the regulators sufficiently, they’d withdraw the medallions that were the livelihood of our drivers. As such, most of our drivers were not willing to play “chicken” with regulators over bending or breaking rules.
Taxis are also usually limited by regulation in the areas that they are allowed to pick up riders (usually to a city or county limits, sometimes in other, more complicated limits) (by contrast, they are typically allowed to drop off the passenger anywhere the passenger requests). These limits are difficult to code into the app, and more difficult to communicate to customers, and customers don’t want to care about them. Again, the taxi drivers feel dubious about breaking the regulations.
Fares are often quite complicated by regulation (hilariously, since much of the ostensible raison d’etre of taxi regulation was to avoid predatory pricing). For example, going out of town might (in some areas) trigger an additional flat fee, or (in others) apply a multiplier to the fare. So might going to or from an airport. These pricing changes are difficult to communicate to passengers, and annoying to them. In our experience, regulators were completely inflexible about pricing.
(If anyone suggests to you that regulators are in the pocket of taxi companies: that was not our experience. They weren’t viciously antagonistic to each other, but neither were the regulators happy to roll over for whatever the taxi companies wanted, in our experience).
Entering a market as a rides-for-hire business means developing a certain density of drivers (good drivers who will accept hails) before launch. If you don’t, then your service sucks, and you lose all the riders who try you out. In some more spread out areas, the number of taxis that existed in that area was simply not enough to hit the level of density for a good service. More commonly, you would see that if you could get all of the taxis in the area to buy into your app, you could have acceptable density. But one of the companies in the area would be run by some old set-in-his-ways coot who was just uninterested in your stupid service. Or maybe one of the companies in the area was trying to set up their own ride-hailing app (there are a LOT of small competitors to Uber) and didn’t want to play into the competition.
Places that you can effectively get street hails are generally a very small geographic area in any given city. VERY small. Even in a dense city like San Francisco, probably 90% of the city does not have sufficient density to be a good place to prowl for street hails. So cabbies concentrate themselves into the small areas where they can effectively get hails. In those areas, your app is often not that great a service — people would tell us that three cabs went by while they were waiting for their chosen driver to arrive on the scene. But in other areas, passengers suffered long waits while the driver who took the hail got from downtown to out where the passenger wanted to be picked up.
If you aren’t going for a street hail as a cabbie, you’re probably waiting in a line in one place or another — usually airports, hotels, or sometimes fancy restaurants. These lines can be 30 minutes or an hour long (or two hours. Or four). Once you’re 20 minutes into a line, if you get a hail, it can be tough to abandon your sunk cost of waiting (even if it is a fallacy — and it might not be. If you’re in a hotel line, you might be more likely to get a highly profitable airport ride, while an app hail is more likely to be a low-profit short haul within the city).
Hope this was informative!
Interesting.
If (when?) Uber/Lyft/etc. drive taxis out of business, I imagine street hails will go the way of the dodo?
Well, only taxis are legally allowed to take street hails. So if there are no taxis… I mean, probably yes.
The street hail situation may well have changed in the last three years since I left Flywheel. Uber and Lyft have grown enormously in that time. Back when I was working on things, there was a large population that just, you know, wasn’t hip to hailing rides on your smartphone.
However, street hails were quite convenient — often faster than getting a ride with an app — in certain dense areas. You can also hail an Uber and simultaneously try to flag down a cab, and then cancel the Uber if your street hail is successful.
As the last thread was dying I mentioned Arro, a dual-mode app. It can be used to hail cabs or to pay for a cab you hailed off the street. The latter option has been far more useful to me.
Neat. We flirted with that idea, but couldn’t find a really neat tech solution, though that the UI would be confusing, and were to some extent pessimistic about it being a game changer. I’d be interested to see how Arro did it.
But that said, I’ll stand by the opinion that it probably wouldn’t be a game changer.
In New York and Boston, at least, there’s a video screen in the back seat that’s linked to the meter and is used for accepting credit cards. (And displaying ads and news clips during the ride.) The screen shows a numeric code for Arro and other apps to sync with, you type the code into the app and the screen acknowledges the payment. Basically it saves the minute of fumbling with your wallet and working out the tip at the end of the cab ride, which for me is one of the more annoying bits of the taxi experience.
I haven’t been to the other cities in a while, don’t know if they also have the video screens in cabs or they have some other way to connect an app to the meter. But not having the connectivity and trying to have the app calculate the fare itself sounds like a nightmare. (And just forget it in the smaller cities with zone-based or per-passenger fares.)
To those of you who are looking for marginal gains in weight loss, have you tried compression garments?
The way they work is they compress (duh) the outer layers of flesh and by some mechanism I’m not entirely clear about increases blood flow. Increased blood flow has several nice effects, among them reduced recovery time and increased temperature in outer layers of tissue (not entirely sure how deep the effect goes either, published research is spotty at best)
The interesting bit when it comes to weight loss is the increased temperature which leads to increased heat loss which tricks your body into upping the metabolic rate to compensate.*
I come at this from the other end where I use compression garments after exercise in order to cut recovery time (works great btw) while desperately trying to consume enough calories to not disappear completely. After starting with compression garments, I had to increase calorie intake somewhat. After some experimenting, it seems that in my case, compression garments add ~10 Calories per hour worn, which is not astronomical**, but given Scotts observations that the human metabolism is almost perfectly tuned, it might well be enough to switch from slowly gaining weight to steady-state?
This just a wild idea I haven’t seen promoted anywhere but afaik should have zero undesirable side effects and several positive ones such as reduced risk of DVT etc. Could be worth trying, no?
*Turning the thermostat down does not work equally well because the body will react by lowering blood flow in order to limit heat loss which is the oposite of what we want.
**I have very low levels of fat, so YMMV because I have no idea how blood flow is affected in fatty tissue as compared to muscle tissue.
The city of New Orleans is removing Confederate monuments. I’m from the Northern USA and it always struck me as a bit odd growing up that there were monuments celebrating the losing side of a war. I now know of other monuments/memorials about losing sides, e.g. Crazy Horse, “The Charge of the Light Brigade”, etc.. However, I’m not certain how frequent they are compared to monuments celebrating victories, or monuments mourning the deaths of soldiers/civilians.
1) Why was there such clinging to confederate symbols in the South?
2) Are there many other prominent examples of commemorating the losing side in a battle/war/fight?
Because Southerners weren’t physically removed after they lost.
You need not look further than the Polish field of WWII martyrology. Off-hand, I can give you the examples of the defense of Wizna, the defense of Westerplatte, the defense of the Danzig Post Office and the Warsaw Uprising.
And that’s not even touching the pre-WWII martyrology.
What is the Polish national psyche like, given their history of constantly being conquered, partitioned, re-conquered, etc.?
Ungovernable; the only people Poles even tolerate to rule them are other Poles, and it’s no more than toleration then. A bit fatalistic, but not so much as the Russians. Unjustifiably optimistic about the strength of the military. Justifiably optimistic about being able to outlast the enemy.
Re #1: Confederate monuments were, I believe, near universally installed after the end of Reconstruction.
One way of thinking about this is that the South actually won. Paying tribute to fallen heroes, even of losing battles, is pretty commonplace.
Re #2:
What about William Wallace, as an example? I don’t think this is actually all that atypical.
ETA : Joan of Arc lost as well. Underdog martyr stories have their place in the pantheon of heroes.
Exactly. The South lost the war but won the peace, and the monuments were built as a celebration of the latter. Sometimes very explicitly.
I think Anonymous hit it on the head. Something that people forget when they say things like “the US has never lost a (declared) war” or “the US has never been occupied by an invading power” is that approx. 1/3 of the US has lost a war and been occupied by an invading power. A confederate monument in the south is no different from a WWII memorial in Japan.
A good many people who want to keep the monuments refer to removing the monuments as “destroying history”, and all I’ve got is guesses about what they mean by history. Anyone have actual information about what’s meant?
Sure. To me, this looks to be in principle the same thing that ISIS is doing, minus the collateral damage. Or what the Soviets and Communist Chinese did when they airbrushed people out of photos. It also pricks at my “anti-book-burning” module.
Basically, it pattern-matches to a bunch of reprehensible regimes, and I can’t think of any positive examples since King Josiah.
Is your argument that the monuments are history more because they’ve been in place for a long time (by American standards) rather than for their overt message?
Yes, a lot of it rests in the fact that they’ve been there for a long time. They’re a part of the cities’ history and we shouldn’t airbrush out those parts we don’t like.
Partly it’s the fact that they’re being removed for anti-blasphemy reasons. I’d be much more sympathetic if monuments happened to get removed or relocated over time as the city grew and needed the space.
@Jaskologist:
Except the monuments themselves are airbrushing history.
And they aren’t being destroyed (afaik), just removed from central display as veneration.
I agree that time makes a difference. Nebuchadnezzar may have been more cruel and a worse leader than Sadaam Hussain, but pulling down a statute of Sadaam Hussain is more justifiable than pulling down one of Nebuchadnezzar.
@HeelBearCub
Different times have different airbrushes though. If you keep the old and the new, you can see the differences, which is instructive.
If the old gets razed and only the new orthodoxy is visible, you get: “We’ve always been at war with Oceania.”
This. Monuments are specifically meant to convey the most important parts of their builder’s history and culture to future generations. They are in that sense very much like first-generation history books, and tearing them down because you disagree with the builders’ message is very much like burning books because you disagree with the authors’ message. We have a strong norm about burning books even if we’re pretty sure they are full of seductively-packaged lies; how can we not have the same norm about destroying monuments?
Monuments do take up more room, and if there’s genuinely a shortage of prime monument-display space, editorial discretion is appropriate. But that’s usually not what’s going on when this comes up.
Has this happened?
Or have monuments been moved (and no longer displayed in places of veneration)?
Your position seems to be more analogous to the idea that we need to keep books in the display rack simply because they have been there a long time.
Oh, good grief. If some people put up monuments to convey the message “many of the people who live in this city are subhuman and properly subordinated” it’s equivalent to book-burning to want to tear those down later?
We as a society tell our self-narrative through the things we honor with monuments or by naming things after them. The people who built those monuments wanted to enshrine their vision of what their society looked like. But we now recognize that that vision, and many of those people, sucked. And so we should use our public space to tell a different and better narrative.
If some people put up monuments to convey the message “many of the people who live in this city are subhuman and properly subordinated” it’s equivalent to book-burning to want to tear those down later?
You say that as if the antecedent actually happened. My understanding is that that is contested. You need to prove it before you can forge on.
Won’t matter whether it is proved, as we are talking about cultural iconography.
@Paul Brinkley:
The inscription on one of the monuments, dating from 1932 (!), stated:
Not exactly subtle.
@ Paul Brinkley Does this qualify?
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C-yiFjJXUAEeKNI.jpg
Not that I agree the premise that anything so explicit is required make Rob’s comment correct. Any celebration of those who took up arms for the Confederacy implicitly either says that going to war to guarantee the expansion of race-based chattel slavery was a proper cause, or, alternatively, that while race-based chattel slavery was not good, it wasn’t sufficiently evil to morally overcome the other motivations to fight offered by Southern apologists.
I’d see a monument as more akin to a political demonstration than a book, especially in that it takes up public space and broadcasts its message to all that pass by.
I am in favour of reframing the monuments instead of tearing them down/moving them/whatever.
After all you can just say “Well, people back then were bigoted a-holes, so if you meet somebody that holds those views today they are a few hundred years behind the curve.”
The Los Angeles Times seems to think so, in those exact words. The subsequent description is of an at least partially destructive dismantlement.
Moved in pieces, and no longer displayed anywhere. More generally, a brief survey of Confederate monument-removal efforts suggests the general practice is to move whatever is left to a warehouse with a vague notion that some other place might be found to display them some time in the future, not much effort to that end, and no mention of how the remains are going to be preserved during their dismantlement and storage. Proponents and even nominally neutral commentators frequently use terms like “tear down” and “destroy” while any efforts to ensure a non-destructive removal are conspicuously unmentioned.
Were someone to propose removing every book by, e.g., a gay author from every display rack, and instead of moving them to the library shelves toss them in a locked room in the basement, I suspect you’d be casting them as kissing cousins to the book-burners even if they didn’t strip the bindings first.
Not exactly subtle.
Hrmph. I agree; not subtle. Were I a NOLA native, I could stand for seeing that one go. However, it wasn’t mentioned in the linked article, and every comment I read in this thread was consistent with them being this or that statue which reliably appears to one side as a monument to slavery and to the other as some Confederate general exhibiting bravery or valor in battle. Hence why I said the previous claim is contested.
And aye, it’s about cultural iconography – and at least two cultures appear to be in play here.
Any celebration of those who took up arms for the Confederacy implicitly either says that going to war to guarantee the expansion of race-based chattel slavery was a proper cause, or, alternatively, that while race-based chattel slavery was not good, it wasn’t sufficiently evil to morally overcome the other motivations to fight offered by Southern apologists.
Again, a contested claim. Was Robert E. Lee not worthy of celebration in how he conducted the surrender of the Confederate Army?
That claim also leaves out some important detail. Many on the Union side were relatively cavalier about race superiority, or slavery. Yet we don’t appear to advocate tearing down monuments to Lincoln or other Union fighters. It gives that side the appearance of trying to make a black and white issue out of a historical event – even while they rail against the revisionism of the monuments they oppose.
@Iain – I’m generally pretty strongly against removing memorials to confederate soldiers, but yeah, this one was a straight-up monument to white supremacy. I’m happy to see it come down.
[EDIT] – …I guess there’s also an argument that it should left exactly where it is, and in fact a large billboard should be erected nearby with the words “NEW ORLEANS WHITE SUPREMACY MONUMENT HERE” and a giant arrow pointing to it. I was very surprised to learn that such a thing existed in the first place, and learning it did is useful information to have.
It’s true that the Union wasn’t anti-racist. They weren’t even abolitionist. But the question at hand isn’t the virtue of the North, it’s the virtue of the South, and on that question a proper understanding of just how complacent the North was with slavery only serves as a further condemnation of the South. It is not black and white, true, but it is black and grey–and the dinginess of the Union’s grey only serves to demonstrate just how dark the vantablack of the Confederacy was.
If the North had launched an abolitionist crusade, then one would be able to have some understanding and sympathy for those who were just “defending their homelands.” But the South seceded in response to nothing more than the election of a Free Soiler, then shot first. They weren’t defending their homes despite the peculiar institution that was found there, they were affirmatively waging war on a government that would have happily allowed them to continue the rape and bondage of millions of people. This is because complacency regarding their internal affairs was not good enough for them. They demanded expansion of their system and its enforcement in Northern states.
It is the ugliest cause for a war in pretty much all of modern history. Even the Nazis had at least one or two legitimate beefs (the Versailles treaty); the Confederacy had nothing besides an naked ambition for more slave-derived wealth.
@John Schilling:
Yes the lede is “tear down” but the description of the work is “workers in bulletproof vests and masks slowly took the structure apart.”
And my objection to gay authors being removed from display would rest on the incorrectness of thinking that gay authors are bad. Having, say Mein Kampf and Mao’s Little Red Book on permanent display, with halos and rainbows over statues of Hitler and Mao, with a tiny plaque underneath saying “Just historical fact that these guys existed and lots of people thought they were awesome. Also they caused the death of millions.” would represent an incorrect choice on the part of the librarian.
There is no need to venerate the heroes of white supremacy. Nathan Bedford Forest most especially, but the others just as well.
There is a debate to be had about the right way to acknowledge the overall history of the nation, slavery, and the South. But simply saying “The Confederate Heroes have to stay up right where they are” isn’t it.
That isn’t the message.
The message is something more like “A bunch of foreigners conquered us and forced us to do things their way, but we never gave in and finally won.”
The point isn’t what issue they were fighting over, it’s the pride in winning against adversity.
“They’ve got the guns and money and lots more men
But we’ve got to lick them now.
We’re not fighting for slaves
Most of us never owned slaves and never expect to.
It takes money to buy a slave and we’re most of us poor,
But we won’t lie down and let the North walk over us
About slaves or anything else.”
(From John Brown’s Body, a novel in verse about the Civil War)
@David Friedman:
Do you really want to claim that Nathan Bedford Forest didn’t stand for white supremacy?
The Nathan Bedford Forrest who dissolved the first incarnation of the KKK when it drifted from organized opposition to Yankees into random murder of Blacks?
This Nathan Bedford Forrest?
By the end of his life, Forrest was being publicly censured and privately shunned by the more white-supremacist segments of Southern society. He may have been a white supremacist earlier in life, but by the time anyone was building monuments to the man it is a bit of a stretch to say he stood for white supremacy in the minds of the monument-builders. Plenty of unrepentant white supremacists to erect monuments to, if that’s what you are after.
David Friedman, suppose there were Nazi monuments to how hard they fought because they didn’t want to be conquered.
I think it would be hard to not see that as anti-Semitic, anti-Russian, and anti-Pole.
It’s not the same situation.
Imagine that Poland invaded Lithuania and annexed it, and that the Lithuanians set up monuments commemorating their defeat and continued defiance in the face of oppression at the hands of the evil Poles. Then imagine that the Polish government started pulling those monuments down.
Neither is “Any monument to a Confederate Hero must be Torn Down”. But that’s where the actual debate is being conducted.
Monuments staying up right where they are, is your strawman.
If there were an active proposal to move these monuments from site A to site B(*), we could discuss that. What we have is a clear intent that the monuments be “torn down”, in that language more often than not, and that American politics means this is done with more tact than to use dynamite and jackhammers up front doesn’t much change that.
Ah, so the approval of public displays is contingent on their supposed message being determined “correct”.
By whom exactly? Because I’m liking the idea of you spending the rest of existence in the alternate universe where the only public displays are the ones the Trump Administration determines to contain Correct Facts.
* Not counting this site B. Even if you do promise to have Top Men studying the monument’s historic significance.
There actually are monuments to how hard German soldiers fought because they didn’t want to be conquered during WWII, some of them explicitly devoted to all-Nazi SS units. As far as I know, there isn’t much controversy over this from Jews, Poles, or Russians.
Japan’s Yasukuni Shrine does get a bit of controversy, I think mostly because its explicit (IIRC Shinto-derived) mission of naming every Japanese soldier who died in the service of the Rising Sun conflicts with demands that actual convicted war criminals not be honored. I’ve visited it, seen nothing objectionable beyond the existence of those names, and would consider it a great loss were the shrine to be “torn down”.
The “pull them all down no we won’t divide out the sheep from the goats if he was a Confederate soldier he must have been an evil racist, no way he could have changed and developed in later life” attitude provokes this response from me.
@John Schilling:
Let’s quote from the article you linked:
Stone Mountain:
Lee:
Calhoun:
Forrest:
Confederate Memorial:
A very similar story can be told about the message of removing them.
@Rob K
Those knocking them down are knocking them down because they think exactly that. And the subjects of this thought darn well know it.
@John Schilling:
I admit to being under informed on arguments against the idea that Forrest was an icon for white supremacists.
The arguments take some strange forms, however. For instance, people dispute that Forrest was actually even a member of the Klan while crediting him with the power to disband it.
Even if Forrest were to have undergone some late in life change in heart, it is by no means proof that his iconographic status changed. George Wallace renounced segregation late in life, but any statue erected that portrayed him as the noble governor of Alabama can’t avoid what he meant to segregation.
But we can also directly examine the iconographic status of Forrest more directly. This article is a compilation of such evidence.
For instance, Laura Martin Rose of the former president and historian of the Mississippi chapter of the United Daughter’s of the Confederacy, wrote The Ku Klux Clan: or The Invisible Army in 1914. This was an attempt at compiling an oral history of the Klan, as it had no written records. The book was excerpted in Confederate Veteran and endorsed by the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
She writes on pages 51 and 52:
Agree. Especially since it’s clear that most of those supporting the removal of these monuments aren’t doing so on a careful evaluation of the historical legacy of the relevant figures.
For example, they recently removed a statue of Beauregard, who literally fought for black-white integration in the 1870s.
This all is actually an interesting issue, on second thoughts. I think it’s wrong to destroy history, even if it’s evil history. But it’s right to correct falsifications of history, or remove unwanted enemy propaganda.
I would definitely support removing the majority of Communist monuments in post-Communist countries, because they tend to have low or non-existent historical value, or say things which are patently untrue. I would definitely oppose removing the Southern memorials mentioned in this thread. While they might be offensive to some, they do have substantial historical value, and so far as I can tell, they don’t tell outright lies.
I’d definitely keep something like this, but remove Random Lenin Statue #2653.
Why don’t we keep the monuments, but add others memorializing the victims of slavery? Correct the whitewashing of history by adding more context, more information for future generations, rather than just sending the side we don’t like down the memory hole.
Works.
I’m not really sure what line you are attempting to draw between Lenin and Stalin and Lee, Jackson and Forrest?
I’m not sure it is so cut and dry that a statue of Lee put up in the 1880s has substantially more historical value than a statue of Lenin put up in the 1920s.
What is “historical value” and why to Confederate monuments put up after reconstruction it them but Soviet ones don’t?
Wikipedia lists no shortage of Lenin Statues, most of which still seem to be standing. And, being of cultural and historic significance, should remain wherever people are generally casting Russian and/or Communist history in stone and bronze.
Statues and monuments established by a conquering power in a conquered nation are perhaps most appropriately sent home with the conquering soldiers; if they are torn down by exuberant liberators, that would be near the bottom of my list of cultural offenses to complain about in time of war or revolution.
Though I note that one of the Czechoslovakian Lenins somehow found its way to the People’s Republic of Freemont (Seattle, USA). Fair enough.
Why can’t you interpret “conquering power” to be Southern whites, and “conquered nation” to be blacks? Whites rule over blacks and put up monuments to this. Blacks get power and pull the monuments down.
The part where the whites were there first, makes that an extremely strained analogy.
Read again. Blacks get power and send the monuments home with the conquering soldiers. Now what?
If you insist on both sides of a war living peacefully in the same land, and you don’t want a permanent state of subjugation, then you’re going to need to let both sides have their monuments.
>>Why can’t you interpret “conquering power” to be Southern whites, and >>“conquered nation” to be blacks?
>The part where the whites were there first, makes that an extremely >strained analogy.
Kidnapping people and keeping them and their descendents in slavery is remarkably much like conquest, even if it isn’t the conquest of a nation.
Add the fact that the first Africans were brought to the English North American colonies a little over a decade after the first English settlement, and the last legal imported slaves had certainly arrived decades before the most recent white immigrants. Who’d been there longer seems like kind of a narrow reed. African-Americans were a subject population for roughly as long as there’d been a South.
John Schilling:
“If you insist on both sides of a war living peacefully in the same land, and you don’t want a permanent state of subjugation, then you’re going to need to let both sides have their monuments.”
Tiis seems at least vaguely testable. Any examples? Counterexamples?
More generally, it’s a little hard to tell what a statue means.
[Keeping peace by letting both sides of a war have their monuments] seems at least vaguely testable. Any examples? Counterexamples?
HeelBearCub mentioned William Wallace earlier…
Strictly speaking, I think this will be very hard to prove. At best, I imagine we’d have existence proofs of correlation. Hopefully that’s a start. Other potential starting points might include subjects of the Achaemenid Persians; China under Genghis Khan; the Romans; the Ottomans; or basically any empire that managed to hold out for longer than the lifespan of a person.
If these don’t count because the subjugator was still considered in full command, then I admit I lack good examples to draw from. China still seems usable, in that I feel as if Kublai et al. effectively “became” Chinese, but this is subject to a lot of interpretation.
Oliver Cromwell, maybe, depending on how you count a war. Wars of the Roses? Any monuments to various houses?
Down below TheAncientGeekAKA1Z posted a link to some Irish monuments to IRA figures. I would think that counts.
The Alamo is a monument to a lost battle – though it was held for two weeks against an overwhelming opposition, and was used as a rallying cry when the Texicans regrouped and retook what had been lost, eventually winning the war, so it’s not quite the same as a confederate war monument.
Much of the history of the civil war has been recast in the US South as a war for states rights. There are many today vehemently opposed to slavery and who acknowledge the appalling history of it who nonetheless (uncomfortably) still commemorate the confederate legacy of bravery, fighting for their home and culture despite terrible odds.
The removing of monuments can easily be seen as an attack on southern culture and heritage, especially given the apparent war on the same in entertainment and mass media. It’s easy to forget that those symbols may mean something completely different to the other half of a city.
People love doomed last stands. Remember the Alamo!
Or the Little Bighorn, until quite recently (and it’s largely been replaced by memorialization of Native American forces). Dunkirk. Constantinople. The Spartans (and other Greek coalition forces, much less famously) at Thermopylae. The Paris Commune, in leftist circles; also the Republican side in the Spanish Civil War. And I understand there’s still a fair bit of WWII memorialization in Japan — a few years ago I happened to be on Corregidor, the site of a vicious last-stand battle in the closing days of the Pacific Theater, and found a very nice, very tasteful Japanese memorial garden up top.
http://irishhistorypodcast.ie/5-controversial-dublin-monuments/
I keep seeing posts containing light grey squares. Is my browser broken or have the illuminati upgraded to littering everything with squares instead of triangles?
Looks like a quote to me…
Yeah, it’s just the visual for a blockquote tag.
Edit: What Brad said below. Note to self, rectangles are not squares.
This is what your post looks like to me:
https://i.imgur.com/K1HBLiq.png
(For the click adverse a block quote line with a smiley face image next to it.)
Maybe your browser can’t render the smiley?
That seems to be the case. I’ll have to play around with my settings and addons a bit.
You might just need to install a font. That you got just one box is a good sign. (Mine is a rectangle that shows “01F642” in tiny digits)
Today in stupid ledes:
NYT: Household Debt Makes a Comeback in the U.S.
Kevin Drum:
Household Debt Has Not Set a New Record
I mention this because I frequently see the mistake being made here to think that “breathless” reporting of various sorts is caused by bias towards [my ingroup/their outgroup] and is somehow proof of horribly partisan motivated thinking. There are many reasons why “stupid ledes” are more the norm than the exception. They range from the intrinsic need of media producers to make media interesting to basic cognitive biases in the content creators.
The real story, which the Times missed, is that the USG is either the lender or guarantor of a huge percentage of that debt. More than 50% I’d guess. For a country that supposedly all about the free market, that’s rather astonishing.
I assume you’re referring to mortgages here?
Mortgages and student loans. Together they make up 82% of household debt per that article. 90+% of student loans and 75+% of residential mortgages have the government as lender or guarantor.
Multiplying that out, it’s at least 63% of household debt is lent or guaranteed by the federal government.
Except that it’s not true that 75% of residential mortgages have the government as lender or guarantor. Only Ginnie Mae has the government as guarantor; Fannie Mae and Freddy Mac do not. None of these three originates loans. Note that FHA-guaranteed loans are usually securitized through Ginnie Mae, so you can’t add the numbers together either.
The originator is only the lender for whatever period of time it keeps the mortgage on its books. When Freddie and Frannie buy the mortgage they become the lender. Origination is a red herring.
And the FHA isn’t the only federal agency to guarantee loans, there’s also the VA.
@Brad
Well, if you want to call a tail a leg, I’m not going to stop you.
VA loans are also typically securitized through Ginnie Mae.
I assume then that you believe that primary dealers are the overwhelming lenders to the United States government since they are the first purchaser of nearly treasury instrument.
TIL that China is not a lender to the USG.
Given that Freddie and Fannie are under conservatorship, and have collected about $200 billion from the Treasury, while it’s still true that they’re not explicitly guaranteed by the government, they are about as close as one can get.
http://www.tor.com/2017/05/03/how-to-do-karate-in-a-victorian-dress/
I recommend the comments.
http://www.metafilter.com/167027/I-thought-it-would-be-like-trying-to-play-piano-with-gloves-on#7030852
To my mind, the interesting thing is that clothes cut in ways which restrict arm movement is the biggest problem. The skirt is a problem, but not as bad. A lot of corsetting wasn’t tight enough to restrict breathing or movement.
Sleeves were horrific, and it wasn’t just a problem for women. There’s a reason why men would take their jackets off before fighting.
In fact, there seems to have been a cross-cultural consensus that looking really nice meant having constrictive sleeves. I find this very mysterious, and I’m tempted to think that we might be stupid in ways we aren’t noticing. Actually, that’s kind of plausible from first principles, but now I have an example.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4517846/Mother-threatened-JAIL-TRIPADVISOR-review.html#comments
I think this is the first case where I’ve found myself hoping that the business does get destroyed by the internet mob.
I don’t know, I suppose if your business is being destroyed by false reviews you have some right to take action against that, but, on the other hand, this definitely seems like the wrong way to go about it.
Are crowd sourced reviews a problem? Is there a better alternative?
TripAdvisor should offer to pay its user’s legal fees. This sort of thing is an attack on their value. If users can’t post negative reviews for fear of being sued, and all reviews are positive then why would anyone bother reading them?
I think crowd sourced reviews have done a lot to return power to the consumer. Often now the best way to get prompt customer service from a big company is via twitter, precisely because they’re afraid of a big backlash.
On the other hand they make it a lot easier for an irate customer (who may have been too self-entitled or just had a bad day) to destroy a company’s reputation or business.
Is there a better alternative? Not that I can think of. But it would be nice if news organizations would stop reporting what people are saying on platforms like twitter.
The one savings grace is the reviews themselves. I always ignore the stars and browse the actual reviews. Generally the unreliable people (shills, unreasonably demanding, with ax to grind) can’t help themselves and write reviews that are obviously untrustworthy.
Agreed. It’s always good to read a few positive and negative reviews to get a flavor for the place/product.
I also like when places show the distribution of reviews, e.g. on Amazon – you quickly get a sense of what a typical distribution for similar products are. And it does depend on the product, for example laptop computers are basically never 5 stars (for any reasonable number of reviews) because inevitably there will be a chunk of 1 star reviews that either got a dud unit (which happens, but such people are much more likely to post than the “well, it works” people) or had no idea what they were ordering (“THIS $300 LAPTOP WON’T PLAY DEUS EX ON ULTRA SETTINGS!!! TOTAL GARBAGE!!!”).
One other thing I’ve started doing with restaurants is sorting reviews by date – a surprising number of places are weighed down by bad reviews from first-week-of-business teething troubles, or from getting slammed during restaurant week. Others are places that used to be great but have taken a visible dip lately.
I like the way Yelp gives you the trend lines for the star ratings. There are times when you have a restaurant with several thousand reviews and good ratings, but if you look at the trend, it might be bad for the last year. I find that helpful.
Past that, I usually just look at the 1 star reviews to see if there is something really wrong with the restaurant or not.
Absolutely. Perhaps a useful statistic would be to also put up how many people returned/refunded the item (if the seller/contract offered).
I personally feel a bigger problem with the review system for consumer items is that it encourages people to review after a few days/weeks. If I’m buying a new computer component I’m also interested in knowing if it’s still working months, even years down the line (whereas most reviews tend to say “I’ve had it for three days and it seems to work good”). That may be a bad example as the pace with which new components are released is so fast, but I’m not sure how we can tweak reviews to include longevity.
@dodrian – as a retailer, and one that sells a LOT of multi-year expensive equipment, I’ve seen that a lot of people will reliably look you up and give you a bad review if their product failed early or was otherwise lacking in the expected longevity, but noone will come back in two years and say “still working great!”
So I think the high-rated 3-day reviews are already well-balanced by the long-term negative reviews if a product has longevity problems. More concerning is the tendency for many retailers to hide or otherwise alter or reject some number of bad reviews.
I’ve seen several companies overtly hide most or all of their sub-3-star reviews on proprietary websites, which I consider a serious ethical violation, and would be grounds for my resignation if my own company required such behavior.
TripAdvisor and some other sites also allow the vendor to respond to critiques, which can be useful to see who is responsive to consumer dissatisfaction and is at least concerned about the appearance of trying to resolve customer issues.
A Mirror article goes into more detail on some of this law firm’s past cases.
Googling for the names involved gives a link to a Sun article that can no longer be found. Coincidentally, the Mirror article notes that the law firm has a habit of making threats against newspapers who publish claims against their clients (and the Sun URL, which was /news/… from google, redirects to /legal-removal/…)
Having thought about it a bit more, one way is to let businesses review customers. IIRC Ebay does this to an extent. Bricklink, the aftermarket Lego marketplace does this as well, though transactions are much more complicated there than for normal stores. On Ebay sellers tend to leave feedback as soon as they get the money, to encourage the consumer to rate them positively as soon as they receive the product. Bricklink encourages feedback when both parties are happy that the transaction is completed (as there’s sometimes going to be some back and forth based on numbers or quality). The store can say that the reviewer was easy to do business with, the reliever can say either their order was correct or the store fixed the problems they had.
This might be trickier to do for bricks-n-mortar stores, though perhaps one way would be through codes on receipts. A yelp-like site accepts the codes and lets the reviewer publish their thoughts (simultaneously verifying that a transaction took place), whereas the business when printing the receipt can make a quick note if they were a bad or good client (was disruptive, rude, tipped well, very quick, etc). If a reviewer is rated poorly by many businesses then their ratings can count for much less. A business might try to preempt what they know will be a poor review because of their bad service, but if the reviewer has a good record elsewhere that should be easy to spot and avoid.
Maybe a unique code on each receipt and some system that only lets you post a review with a code (preferably managed by a third party).
This doesn’t allow you to review unsuccessful transactions though.
I’m apt to get swamped by SSC comments and just give up on threads. This probably means I leave comments to me unaddressed that I would otherwise answer.
Is this disappointing? If so I might start being more careful to give threads another pass or two before I abandon them.
I think you attach too much value to arguing with people on the internet.
I think you attach too little value to arguing with people on SSC.
😀
Anonymous, is there any reason why I should trust your judgement?
Well, I don’t have any of those worries that you seem to have. I just tend to drop the conversation when I feel like it, and don’t go back to it.
I would be disappointed by there being fewer of your comments, but that shouldn’t impact your decision if you’re spending the time on something more productive instead.
Thanks for the kind words. This isn’t so much a matter of how much time I spend on ssc as whether I give somewhat more attention to older threads.
I second Jaskologist’s comment above.
I second Jaskologist in both regards. I think you write consistently thoughtful posts; I would be happy to see more of them, and sad to see fewer. However, I don’t think you should feel any obligation whatsoever to respond to any particular discussion.
(If it’s just a question of whether you keep reading older threads or move over to new ones, the newest threads are almost always the most densely populated, so you get the most bang for your posting buck, as it were, by commenting where the people are.)
Edit; hlynkacg has stolen my seconds; I therefore resort to thirds.
I always appreciate replies, but I am never offended if I don’t get them. Particularly yours, on both counts.
It is a Rule of the Internet that every interesting debate must continue past the point where it ceases to interest any but a handful of fanatics each unwilling to cede the last word. Leave when it suits your purposes and don’t look back when you should be looking forward (to the next interesting debate, or to something even better in the real world).
This is good advice, right there.
You’re definitely in the top 15 or so posters whose comments I look for, maybe the top ten.
That said, I’d simply suggest that you spend your posting time and energy where it’s most satisfying for you. I haven’t quite figured out when is the “right” time to leave an old thread myself.
At the risk of being impolite, could I please ask some of you to take a survey for a statistics project? It is only seven non-invasive questions, and it would help me greatly. link text
When you ask “About how many hours do you work per day on average?” are you asking how many hours a day I spend at work, or how many hours I’m actually working (and not replying to SSC threads!)?
The one that you get paid for. Sorry for the lack of clarity.
The hours I get paid for/the hours I am at work and the hours I actually work/do what I’m being paid for may not be one and the same all the time.
I took it just to reward you for keeping the survey short. It seems to be a lost art these days.
Thank you, I do what I can.
What do people think of Four Sigmatic products? Tim Ferriss gives them a strong recommendation, including cognitive benefits. I’ve never noticed any, but I do think it’s very tasty. Four Sigmatic sells various mushroom/coffee products.
I’d never used instant coffee before, but I was surprised to hear a younger person need to be reassured about how it works. Just add hot water? Yes, out of the tap.
I suppose it’s not too surprising that instant coffee has fallen out of the culture to a large extent.
I really like internet-fiction, which is certainly a separate genre w/ different expectations and standards than published fiction. However, it’s very hard to find and I have lost references to stories I’ve liked in the past, and google is surprisingly bad for this. So two questions:
Anyone have links to the following short stories?
– a story about working in an Amazon warehouse on some prolific writer’s dark-themed blog.
– a story (linked on ssc I believe) about a group of fans who have a reading of a strange author’s last, bizarre, house-of-cards-esque book.
And – recommendations? Favorite internet fiction? Obviously, HP & the methods of rationality is a strong rec, a friend encountering that is why I bring this up. And we all probably know about unsong (less my style, though) & scott’s other works (which I like more). Also interested in anything people have to say about how internet-fiction works, how it’s different from publish fic, I haven’t read enough to generalize but I would love to hear it.
I believe the second one you’re thinking of is called The Northern Caves. Although the reference to house-of-cards is confusing… do you perhaps mean House of Leaves?
Ah, thank you, it was the Northern Caves, and yes, I meant House of Leaves.
On your second story request – don’t remember the title, but “Spelunk04!” and “Chesscourt” are probably useful search terms, and yes, it was linked here somewhere.
Recommendations, I believe the standard one you haven’t yet mentioned is Worm (on the sidebar), and the other works by the same author.
(May post discussion later)
I strongly recommend Worm. If you start reading now, you’ll probably finish before the author starts the sequel. One subset of internet fiction is rational fic/fanfic (HPMOR being the original example). Other examples I enjoyed were Luminosity (Twilight fanfic) and The Metropolitan Man (Superman fanfic). You might also like qntm, Ra and Fine Structure are that author’s most well-known works.
a rationality Twilight fic?
intriguing.
I recently discovered Banter Latte, after someone, probably my younger son, recommended “Interviewing Leather.” It’s a very good story, as is “My White Plume,” and there are probably other good ones I haven’t found yet.
“Interviewing Leather”? That’s the sort of proto-Worm supervillain story that came out in the mid-2000s, right? I remember it being good.
In the rationality sphere, Friendship is Optimal is a personal favorite. Scott linked the Madoka fanfic Fargo awhile back, and while I think it’s maybe 50% longer than it should have been, the ending was worth it.
I’m a sucker for horror, and reddit’s Mother Horse Eyes finished(?) recently, and was delightfully weird. A lot of the stuff I’d describe as “Internet Fiction” exists in strange formats, like Project Long Stairs , the SCP foundation, or RubyQuest. Honorable mention to Dionaea House.
A lot of internet fiction is raw, unpolished, has lots of flaws and problems. What makes it interesting to me is how inventive and just plain weird it can be despite that.
I really like Unsong and The Good Student (still have no idead where it is good. That being said, (despite my misgivings) I recommend Worm and HPMOR to anyone who asks.
Got an answer to the Amazon one: Fulfillment by Miracle Jones http://www.miraclejones.com/stories/fulfillment.html
I recently watched Molly Dineen’s documentary about the passing of the House of Lords Act 1999, The Lords’ Tale (you can find it on YouTube if you look), which gave the British House of Lords its current structure. That, together with reading this article about how the House of Lords works today, has got me thinking about House of Lords reform. And I also noticed today that Labour’s manifesto includes a promise to create an “elected House of Lords”.
But I don’t really have any clue how it should be reformed, due to not knowing political philosophy / not knowing how any other countries’ upper houses work so I can compare. So, are there any other SSC readers interested in this issue? What do you think? Should the House of Lords be elected? Even if it’s not politically feasible to place new limits on the Commons’ power? Should there be new limits on the Commons’ power? Or, going the other way, should we just abolish the House of Lords and have a unicameral legislature? Are the bishops and the hereditaries just harmless relics, or do they positively need to be eliminated from the house? Or—who knows, maybe somebody can come up with a contrarian argument for this—are they actually good to have there; did the 1999 Act go too far? Is the House of Lords actually quite fine the way it is, even if nobody quite intended it to end up the way it is today?
My completely unprincipled thoughts are that I quite like the hereditaries and dislike the bishops. In general, I’m in favour of a general unelected (mostly chosen by members of the Commons) upper house with approximately the amount of power it has currently.
Everyone qualified gets 10 votes, which can be used to nominate an individual, or be delegated to any legally-qualified organisation, including single-issue campaign groups.
The 600 individuals with most votes get to be Lords.
Individuals can change their vote at any time by showing up at a post office with ID.
Organisations can also change their delegate, including shuffling votes around to get more total Lords for their delegated vote. The results take effect weekly.
Powers of the house are (as at present) to delay or amend details of legislation, and (new) allocate a moderate fixed budget on government communication and research. This is split 600 ways and fully under the discretion of individual Lord’s; being a Lord gives you the right to fund studies, documentaries, books or newspaper articles. It’s like being a billionaire, except elected instead of inherited. All fundamental yes/no decisions and zero-sum trade-offs, including the size of the Lord’s budget, are decided by the main Parliament.
This deconstructs coalitions, except as and when they are necessary to make unavoidable decisions. Which means that say, if you want lower welfare but stronger environment protection, you don’t have to invent some spurious narrative about how the way you are voting is going to get you both.
If, as seems increasingly likely, Erdoğan sent out his bodyguards to beat up protesters in Washington DC and in the process of doing so the bodyguards also assaulted cops and state department security officials, what is the appropriate diplomatic response?
Add Turkey to the travel ban?
A logical response seems to publicly state that Erdoğan may not make any future visits. Although this can be hard to follow through on when you host summits.
Another possibility is to demand that the Turkish ambassador reports to the Secretary of State and then scold him and/or demand an apology and/or reparations for those affected. This can then be escalated to expelling the ambassador if the Turkish government refuses to give into the demands. Depending on how nasty you want to be, you can change the severity of the demands and how easy you make it for the Turks to deescalate, while still saving face.
One demand that seems reasonable on its face but Turkey would never agree to would be to waive the diplomatic immunity of and extradite the guards themselves.
It would be a bad move because everyone knows that the US would never extradite an American official. So it would just allow Turkey to flip the tables and portray the US as giant hypocrites.
You’re probably right. But I like the idea of making a slightly unreasonable demand.
Declare all of the people in question Persona Non Grata. That’s all they can do, legally. Then reject any bodyguards Erdogan wants to bring into the country ever again, until he publicly takes responsibility for what happened.
Can they declare Erdoğan himself PNG? Is there precedent for doing so to a head of state?
I don’t see why not. The only legal issue would be the United Nations, there’s a treaty regarding the headquarters that requires the US allow certain people affiliated with the UN to enter and go to the UN that we otherwise wouldn’t. But such people’s travel can be quite limited.
Edit: added the modifier “legal” in the second sentence.
I’m not sure. The problem is that he’s the head of state of a NATO ally, which means that going after him directly has all sorts of unpleasant repercussions.
Going after the bodyguards, and refusing to extend diplomatic immunity to any new ones, keeps the issue focused. We’ve done all we can to the people who actually committed the crime, while making sure that we have legal grounds to go after anyone who does it again. Even if he apologizes, refuse diplomatic status for the bodyguards next time he comes to drive the point home.
SMBC about strawmen.
It’s a shame Scott isn’t more trollish. If I were him I’d make it so that whenever a comment contains the word “strawman” it will be automatically linkified to that comic.
Maybe we’ll luck out and bakkot is that trollish.
Tim O’Neill on the burning of Giordano Bruno for heresy (and no, it was not for being a proto-scientist, sorry Neil deGrasse Tyson and Seth MacFarlane).