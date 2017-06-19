OT78: Oprah Thread

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server, or the Cafe Chesscourt forum.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
-
Recent Posts
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
Qualia builds software for the title and escrow industry, which we chose to maximize our comparative advantage and capitalize on information inefficiency. We're growing fast and are looking for full-stack engineers and quantitative operations hires. Email jobs@qualia.com for more information.
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
Meditation for Atheists promises "all the peace of mind without the woo-woo stuff." This downloadable audio program offers guided meditations based on the best classical and modern techniques. You can listen to the MP3 files on your smartphone or any other audio device.
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, we just look at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping Slate Star Codex readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
We’re having an SSC meetup in Washington, DC next weekend! Saturday, June 24 at 7pm. There will be snacks and blog posts, which are fun to talk about! Details and contact info are available through the meetup directory. (ctrl+f “Washington”)
(Jutland: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3)
Jutland: The end of the main fleet action
After losing sight of Scheer, Jellicoe took his fleet south, intending to keep the Germans to the west of him, and intercept them when they tried to get home.
(A brief sidenote on geography. The Germans were based out of Wilhelmshaven, near the corner of the Jutland peninsula. Because of minefields laid by both sides, there were two main routes in, either hugging the coast of Denmark past Horns Reef or going through a gap to the northwest of Wilhelmshaven and straight into the Jade Estuary. However, at this point, Jellicoe was directly north of that gap, and in a position to block either route home.)
At around 1840, minutes after the German fleet disappeared, the rear battleships of Jellicoe’s line began to dodge torpedoes. At 1854, Marlborough was hit by one, launched by the Wiesbaden, which was amazingly still afloat despite the pounding she had taken. Despite the flooding through the 20-foot gash in her side, and lost the use of several of her forward boilers, Marlborough remained in the battle line, although she was limited to 16 knots instead of her normal 21. The two men killed aboard were the only casualties among the battleships of the Grand Fleet (excluding the 5th BS).
Jellicoe was not well-served by his subordinates during this phase of the battle, who allowed the Germans to escape without informing Jellicoe or attempting to pursue, except Commodore William Goodenough, commander of the 2nd Light Cruiser Squadron. Goodenough, who we have met previously (his flagship Southampton was the first to give a proper report on the presence of the High Seas Fleet), chased the Germans, managed to maintain contact with their trailing units.
Beatty also declined to pursue the Germans. He instead turned in a full circle ahead of the Grand Fleet, wasting a valuable 7 minutes. In fairness, Lion apparently suffered a gyrocompass failure, but his attempts to cover it up (including producing a doctored track chart in the 1920s) do not reflect well on him.
At 1855, Scheer, for reasons that are not clear, decided to turn east again. He justified this either as an attempt to surprise Jellicoe or to help Wiesbaden, but neither explanation makes much sense, particularly as he put the battlecruisers, lightly armed and heavily damaged, in the van. (Lutzow was badly damaged enough to be sent home independently at this point.) Goodenough spotted the turn and reported it to Jellicoe at 1900. Jellicoe intercepted, placing his line across Scheer’s course again, the battle being rejoined at around 1910. By 1915, the British were shooting even more effectively than they had earlier, and the German van began to buckle even before Scheer ordered another turn away at 1918. (He actually raised the flag to prepare for this turn at 1912, but delayed the execution for 6 minutes.) This was covered by the German battlecruisers and destroyers, in an action known as the ‘death ride’. This charge, into probably the heaviest concentration of naval gunfire the world has ever seen, has been described as ‘the most splendid and least intelligent moment in the short history of the Imperial Navy’. It did achieve the objective of drawing off the British fire from the turning battleships, and the battlecruisers closed to within 4 miles of the British before turning away, covered by the torpedoes of their escorting destroyers. Before firing ceased around 1930, the British had managed to land 25 hits on the German battlecruisers and 12 on their battleships, while of the British ships, only Colossus was hit, taking two shells from Seydlitz.
At this point, we come to the most controversial moment of the battle. The first destroyer attack, by 13 boats, was launched at 1915, six minutes before Scheer gave the order. This first wave launched a total of 31 torpedoes between 1922 and 1930, with the loss of one boat and four others badly damaged. (The second wave didn’t even manage to find the British in the mist on the North Sea.) Not one torpedo hit, as Jellicoe ordered his ships to turn away at 1921, presenting a smaller target to the torpedoes, extending the range they had to run, and giving his ships a better chance to dodge. Some later claimed that he should have turned towards the torpedoes, a tactic that became common during WW2. However, one of the greatest fears the British had was that German destroyers would lay floating mines, which they would then lure the British over (a tactic the Japanese had used in their war with Russia a decade earlier). A turn-towards, in addition to putting the fleet more at risk than the turn away, would have made this a real possibility. Despite the volume of criticism leveled against Jellicoe (some said that he was motivated by a fear of drowning, caused by his near-miss when Victoria sank), he had in fact written a letter to the Admiralty when he assumed command of the Grand Fleet in October of 1914, stating that he would turn away in this situation, to preserve the fleet. Even Churchill, despite his contemporary criticism (he initially suggested that Jellicoe should have used a completely new maneuver to deploy on the center during his first deployment), later recognized that Jellicoe “was the only man on either side who could have lost the war in an afternoon.”
At this point, Jellicoe was blind again. His light cruisers were either holding station on him or beating off destroyer attacks. Even the previously-reliable Goodenough failed him, sending an erroneous message stating that the Germans were heading northwest. At 1950, Beatty suggested that the battleships follow his battlecruisers, who were in front of Jellicoe’s line. It is unclear why he did this, as he probably couldn’t see the Germans, either. Jellicoe agreed to give Beatty his leading division at 2001, although his leading division couldn’t even see Beatty at this point. He then sent his scouts directly west, in an attempt to bring the Germans to action before it was fully dark. At this point, Scheer had decided to head for Horns Reef, and was steering directly south, planning to try to get through the British fleet after nightfall.
At 2020 (a few minutes after the official time of sunset), Beatty found the German battlecruisers again. Hipper (who had left Lutzow when she was disabled) was in the process of transferring to Derfflinger when the British opened fire, obviously interrupting his attempt. Again, visibility hindered the Germans, and the British landed six hits on Hipper’s ships, putting Derfflinger’s last turret out of action, and taking only one 5.9” hit in return. The German line had been reversed, and was being lead by the pre-dreadnoughts of the 2nd Battle Squadron. These came within range of the British, taking two hits and having no more success than the battlecruisers, although the Posen of the following 1st Battle Squadron did land one hit on Princess Royal. Finally, the mist descended around 2040, and the clash between the dreadnoughts had drawn to an end.
As a side note, one of the turret officers aboard HMS Collingwood was Prince Albert, later known as George VI. He was proud of being in action there, but sad that Collingwood did not take any hits ‘as she had nothing to show that she had been in the fight’. This was a common sentiment among the officers and men of the Grand Fleet, and Beatty used the lack of damage to claim that they had not actually been in action.
That turned out longer than I thought. It looks like we’ll have two more parts before the series wraps up, covering the night action and the aftermath/analysis.
What’s your favorite battle that did not involve battleships?
(And what’s your favorite non-battle ship?)
I want to build a simple mobile app (user accounts and database querying) that will run on iOS *and* Android. Assume all I know is HTML/JavaScript.
What combination of frameworks or other software could I use to build a scalable prototype with the smallest possible time investment?
For a prototype, none. Grab a tutorial on how to wrap a web page in an app and do that.
For an actual app I will vote for native every time. Take a look at raywenderlich.com and run through a couple tutorials, it’s easier than you think.
I’m interested in discussing whether small scale political violence ever advances the perpetrator’s cause. The last decade has seen a number of attacks by people with a clear poltical view, but isolated from a larger campaign of violence. It’s my impression that the consensus is these attacks benefit the side attacked politically. Is this the case? If so, why do such attacks continue?
Depending on how you define “political violence”, the Ruby Ridge and Waco incidents resulted in a substantial and enduring reduction in the militarization of the major Federal law enforcement agencies in the United States and in greater tolerance for small cultish groups going off to mind their own business. The Columbine shooting I think marked the beginning of serious anti-bullying efforts in the US educational system.
Alas, only the major Federal law enforcement agencies in the former case, and I am skeptical of the actual effectiveness of the anti-bullying measures in the latter. But it may be that “leave me alone!” is a message that can sometimes be effectively conveyed by small-scale violence.
I have started on ADHD medication (thanks to those who advised), and want to give a speech about Better Living Through Chemistry, but a doctor advised me to keep it secret because of risks of medication theft. Any advice?