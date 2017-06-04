OT77: Opium Thread

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server, or the Cafe Chesscourt forum.
1. Comments of the week: Mazirian on Ashkenazi demographic expansion, Majuscule on history of the Jews in Hungary, and B (at Information Processing) on the role of assimilation. And from the subreddit, an experimental philosophy question and very clever response.
2. Thanks to an SSC reader who will remain unnamed until I remember to ask him if he wants his real name on the Internet, we have an Esperanto copy of Laszlo Polgar’s Bring Up Genius (as mentioned here) and an offer to translate it into English for $1200.
If you want to help pay, donate at the GoFundMe page [EDIT: Campaign is complete, thank you!] Legal issues permitting, I’ll try to post the translation here once I have it.
3. A new ad on the sidebar, Meditation For Atheists, an audio course by an SSC reader interested in non-religious meditation practices. If you’re interested in advertising on SSC, you can find more information here.
Three cheers for the anon who found a copy of that book! I’d be glad to have an English copy someday.
That said, would it be possible to get a “proof of life” for the book? A scan of the front matter for example. I would be willing to donate $50 towards translation but only if I’m sure there actually is a copy there in the first place.
It’s an online scanned copy. I’ve seen the scan and can vouch for its existence. The person involved has also translated the first few pages as proof that he can actually translate Esperanto.
I’m wary of linking the online scan directly here because again I don’t know what the legal issues are and I’d rather not call them down at this early stage. Maybe I am being paranoid here, I don’t know.
Yeah, I specified the front matter because putting the whole scan up seems like a mistake. I don’t know anything about the law here but from a practical standpoint it seems like it would reduce donations.
And thanks for vouching for it. For the record I was never worried that you were going to steal the GoFundMe donations so much as that it would be unrecoverable if the other people involved didn’t hold up their ends.
Just donated.
Has anyone tried contacting Laszlo Polgar about this? His daughter Susan’s contact details are here and maybe he has an unpublished English translation in his file drawer or something: http://www.susanpolgar.com/contact-info/
Also, $1,200 seems perhaps a bit on the high side. I have literally zero knowledge of Esperanto, but with Google Translate and a background in
Romance languages for unusual words I find I can read Esperanto wikipedia articles without difficulty – it seems to be a matter of copypasting the scanned text into google translate and correcting one of two sentences per paragraph, and it’s not a particularly long book.
Could you perhaps also translate one chapter as a proof of concept?
Here’s my translation of p.15, done through google translate and smoothed out with wiktionary:
About the pedagogical consequences of my theory, I am certain, but the general philosophical connections, lying behind my experiment, even I myself have not definitively decided. With respect to this, to use the words of Wallon, I say only: I can not give a definitive solution, I can only indicate a direction.
In the current discussions between philosophy and genetics, neither point of view has yet won. In this situation, I would like to get along with my program of action.
I plead for the socieco, and can say that on this hypothesis a coherent system is constructible, on which the pedagogues can put faithfully their base, and by proceeding with it, as my experiment proves, may achieve success.
Q: It is an important recognition of your successful experiment that you are invited to become a protector of the next congress of the European Society for Talent in 1990 in Budapest. Also in this year’s congress of the Society in Zurich was felt the undecided discussion of which you had spoken. For example, Sebastian Coe, a two-time Olympic champion said society is responsible for talent. The world famous physicist Manfred von Ardenne thought that talent is not merit, but a gift. The president of the World Council of Talent, Harry Passow said: the talent is a possibility – a child is talented, if we, the educators, call him such.
– At the development of my system, I come out with two facts. On the one hand from the fact that the contemporary genetics yet knows very little about the human; what it knows, this applies primarily to diseases. On the other hand the fact that healthy people have such an elastic brain-system and flexible genetic-structure that their performance substantially is developable with pedagogical resources. The road in front of the pedagogue in this regard is free, the child is developable, and from the point of view of the intellect is formable in any way. (The outstanding Hungarian writer Illyés Gyula noted in his diary about the widely known English phlegm: “The English are English because of their schools, even their famous phlegm they have there not out of the mother’s uterus.”)
The American psychologist J. B. Watson stressed confidently several decades ago: if he would receive tens of healthy babies, he could bring them up to be whatever was asked from him: scientists or criminals. Following the same concept, the Soviet psychologist V. Turchenko says: “It is rather not to say that geniuses are rarely born, say, rather, that geniuses are rarely educated.” I myself tend to the psychological-pedagogical optimism of Watson, Turchenko, the Japanese psychologist Sunigi Suzuki and the Austrian psychiatrist A. Adler; precisely so I began to develop and explore the capabilities of my three daughters. The basis for this I already worked on before their birth. I must mention moreover, that there exist so-called talent-forming, genius-educating schools in Japan, lsrael, the GDR, USA, etc. (e.g. the Superbaby Farm of Glenn Doman in Philadelphia).
Points to Aylok for actually doing so when challenged.
there exist so-called talent-forming, genius-educating schools in Japan, lsrael, the GDR, USA, etc. (e.g. the Superbaby Farm of Glenn Doman in Philadelphia).
This immediately raises the question: has anyone any information about the success or otherwise of this Philadelphia experiment?
(Sorry, couldn’t resist. But it is a seriously meant question – if this Doman guy was working on raising baby geniuses, what happened?)
Oh, boy. The Wikipedia article on “The Institutes for The Achievement of Human Potential (IAHP), founded in 1955 by Glenn Doman and Carl Delacato” raises several flashing red lights; some of the therapy seems conventional enough but other parts? Seeing as how parents are taught the method and then left to carry it out at home, advice such as this could go wrong:
Well-intentioned parents sticking rigidly to “the method” and under-hydrating their child, even perhaps to dangerous levels, is not going to help with “brain injury” (and they seemingly include Down’s syndrome as ‘brain injury’).
Really, the more I read about “any kid can be raised to be a genius”, the more and more sketchy the whole concept seems.
Deisach, here’s one data point on Doman’s method. My parents bought Doman’s book “How to Teach Your Baby to Read” and started teaching me to read at 3. Forgive the bragging, but… I ended up being accepted to Princeton (turned it down) and was offered the highest academic scholarship they had at both the University of Utah and Brigham Young University. I started college at age 17 and completed two B.S. degrees by the age of 19 — one in physics and the other in computer science. Later on I got a Ph.D. in computer science.
I don’t come from a family full of doctors, scientists, lawyers, etc. My father was an electrical engineer, but my grandparents were farmers and blue-collar workers. Did being taught using Doman’s method make a difference? Seems possible.
I think SSC probably has a lot of people who learnt to read at approximately 3 without any particular method other than the presence of books.
$1200 does not seem at all high to me. It is 24 hours of work — three working days — at $50 per hour. Do you think it can be translated in three days?
I was ready to donate, but then I’d read the disclaimer about the possibly “very illegal” status of the project. Seeing as gofundme requires me to log in with my real name, I’m a bit wary of clicking that “donate” button, since I don’t want my name to be associated with “very illegal” things. I’d still love to donate, but I need to see some legal reassurances first.
I see that the gofundme page has reached its goal. I really think it would be a good idea to get in touch with Laszlo Polgar through Susan to find out who holds the foreign rights to the book – even if the original edition was self-published the English rights could have ended up owned by some company that bought the rights even if they didn’t ever publish it. I would hate it if Scott ended up trapped in a BOTTOMLESS PIT OF LAWSUIT SUFFERING for the rest of his life.
Come on, guys. Get a little perspective.
It is extremely unlikely that if the owners take offense, it will go further than a cease and desist.
Typo thread: the “very clever response” link is the same as the link to the problem setup.
Thanks, fixed.
I requested an Interlibrary Loan English language copy of Bring Up Genius on 5/30. The title on my request got changed to “You may bring op a genius, bring up a happy person!” and the request now says “KOB only holder” and “Awaiting Unfilled Processing”. I don’t know what KOB means.
A quick Google Search finds that “Awaiting Unfilled Processing” means that libraries have the book but don’t want to, or can’t, send it to your library.
I’m guessing that KOB is a special collection or format that’s particular to the library that has the book. My school library for example has a CR collection for “course reserves” that aren’t lent out except to students enrolled in that course.
Perhaps the K stands for Kindle, and it’s an ebook?
You could probably dig around WorldCat and find the library that has the book. You may have better luck digging through a state-wide catalogue. If I’m inferring correctly from your Soundcloud profile, that would be Massachussets, so try https://commonwealthcatalog.org/MVC/
If all else fails, your school library can probably look into it more deeply.
Or don’t actually have the book but do have an erroneous catalog entry for the book (which explains why they can’t send it to your library).
That too.
One more speculation: if the book is in Hungarian, it could be translated into a language that isn’t English. The KOB may stand for (for example) “Korean”, in which case they would have an English translation of the Korean title proper for cataloguing purposes
Which would also explain the telephone-game translation: “You may bring op a genius, bring up a happy person!” .
KOB is the worldcat symbol for Koninklijke Bibliotheek, Netherlands, which is the only library which is listed as a holder of the book in worldcat.
That said, per the discussion in the previous thread it seems likely that this is an error in their catalog and they don’t actually have it (because there never existed an English translation). If so that would explain why they’re not sending it to you (“awaiting unfilled processing”).
Heh, and how confused must they be to suddenly get a spat of requests from around the entire world for a book that was previously so neglected that they didn’t even know they didn’t even have it.
Update, I got the following:
We have exhausted all possible sources.
No library is able to supply this item. ONLY 1 COPY IN THE NETHERLANDS AND IT IS NON-CIRC.
“CIRC” being a non-standard Dutch spelling for “Existent”, I suspect.
I did some digging on the website of the KOB, and it turns out it exists, and it a photocopy of the one held by Geurt Gijssen. Unfortunately, they don’t lend it out, and the only way to access it is to come and look at it in the library. http://prntscr.com/fg9b1w
I’m thinking about going there Thursday if I can find the time.
Looking for some random reading recommendations.
First, I love reading “behind the scenes”-type pieces. Things that take you into a world you’re only superficially familiar with, and show you all the nitty-gritty details of how that world really works. You know, “how movies really get made”, “how skyscrapers are actually built”, stuff like that. Example that randomly comes to mind is this series of posts talking about how Crash Bandicoot for the PSX came to be made. I’m sure there are many others I’ve read that I can’t think of right now. Basically I’m looking for anything that will give me a peek into the inner workings of an industry/subculture/organization that I’m peripherally aware of, but don’t actually know that much about.
Second, I love reading about plausible depictions of present-day military scenarios. You know, “what would happen if the US actually went to war with China/Russia/North Korea” or whatever. These could either be fiction or non-fiction, as long as they’re well-informed/realistic (let’s say to the level that typifies SSC military discussion). I guess I’d prefer if they involved the US (it’s not a nationalistic thing, I swear – I’m Canadian!), and the larger-scale the conflict the better.
Here’s a nice article looking at the history of the video game studio Lionhead — http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2016-05-12-lionhead-the-inside-story
And as sort of a mix of the two categories you describe, you might enjoy Watergate by Thomas Mallon.
I really like this article about pickpocket-magician Apollo Robbins: http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2013/01/07/a-pickpockets-tale
Steven Levy’s “Crypto” fits that bill. You might also like “Structures: Or Why Things Don’t Fall Down”, which gives a sort of layperson’s introduction to mechanical engineering without all the math, and with lots of fascinating insights into things like feathers, greek stone columns and blood vessels. There’s also “Surely You’re Joking Mr. Feynman” and “QED” with insights into the Manhattan project and quantum physics, “The Man Who Loved Only Numbers” about the famous mathematician Erdos, and “Turing’s Cathedral” about the early days of the Princeton Institute for Advanced Studies.
And I just noticed this book which gives a peek inside some of the worst companies to work for: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01AXQ2CUG?*Version*=1&*entries*=0
I read the autobiography of the VeggieTales creator years ago (Me Myself And Bob, by Phil Vischer). It’s as much about the early CGI adoption-aspect as it is about the religious/moral aspect, IIRC.
I can’t remember much about it, but it was interesting, especially since we usually only hear about the trials and tribulations of big-name companies, like Pixar.
Possibly of interest: How Buildings Learn by Stewart Brand.
It’s about how buildings get modified rather than what they’re like when they’re new, and Brand said it was the first book on the subject.
The reason I’m marking this as tentative is that it may be more about general principals than what you have in mind.
Buildings seem to learn in various ways. Observe an occupied building and then an unoccupied building. Any town may have examples. The latter type seems to age rapidly with peeling paint and other signs. Is there some human impact on a structure that delays inevitable decline and need of maintenance?
Occupied buildings will tend to have a more stable interior temperature, since they will be heated in the winter and perhaps air-conditioned in the summer.
Mostly maintenance itself, especially (in my area) keeping vegetation under control and fixing leaks. Partly selection effects; a building that becomes unoccupied was quite likely poorly maintained before that, so by the time it becomes unoccupied it’s already well into decline.
so it doesn’t have to be in one of those categories?
the northern caves, gene wolfe’s book of the new sun, roger zelazny’s chronicles of amber, The ball and the cross by G.K. chesterton.
_
N.b. the first of those was what I happened to have read recently, it comes less highly recommended than the others.
I resisted Amber for a long time for dumb reasons that boil down to not liking the sound of it, then earlier this year I finally broke down and ended up going through all ten books in about two weeks. (They’re short books, though.)
Solid fantasy. Not at all derivative, which is always a concern for me when I’m looking at something from the Seventies.
I recently reread Penelope Fitzgerald’s The Blue Flower and came away even more convinced that it’s one of the finest, most sublime novels I’ve ever read, a true masterpiece of 20th century literature. Set in the 1790s, this short novel masquerades as a fictionalized biography of Georg von Hardenberg, a German poet-philosopher who died at the age of 28 and is better known under the pseudonym Novalis. It has nothing in common with either of the genres you specified, so I hope that makes it sufficiently random. I cannot recommend it enough.
“what would happen if the US actually went to war with China/Russia/North Korea”
Ghost Fleet: A Novel of the Next World War,
by P. W. Singer and August Cole
well-informed/realistic — check.
(let’s say to the level that typifies SSC military discussion). — check.
I guess I’d prefer if they involved the US — check.
and the larger-scale the conflict the better. — US vs. China, including space as theater — check.
EDIT: storyline ist fictional, I guess you could tell 🙂 , technology is real.
Not war, but deep in the behind-the-scenes category:
Future Crimes: Inside The Digital Underground and the Battle For Our Connected World
by Marc Goodman
EDIT: not fictional.
I recently read Argo by Tony Mendez, a retired CIA officer. It’s really interesting behind-the-scenes stuff and lots of technical details for how the CIA worked to rescue defectors, and specifically Mendez’s role rescuing six Americans trapped in Iran at the time of the embassy hostage crisis. Until you realise that the man’s job for many years was to create convincing lies, at which point he becomes the very definition of an unreliable narrator (I choose to believe it’s mostly accurate though!).
Gene Kranz’s Failure is not an Option gives an inside view into life at Mission Control for manned space flight up until the end of Apollo. I knew quite a bit about NASA history, but this still had plenty of gems and technical details I hadn’t heard. Kranz’s boss Christopher Kraft wrote his memoirs, Flight, which gives more info about the organizational side of setting up mission control, and the internal NASA politics involved.
For the Apollo program, NASA has an official history of the construction of Kennedy Space Center: https://history.nasa.gov/SP-4204/contents.html
It was interesting to learn about all of the decisions that had to be made while working around the politics, and how many of them turned out to be in error. For example, Launch Complex 39 was initially designed around the assumption of 50 launches per year, and once they realized that wasn’t going to happen it was too late to change without missing the end-of-the-decade timeline. This is why they use the vertical assembly method and roll the rocket out to the pad. This method is only financially viable above something like 12 launches per year; there turned out to be 15 launches total. There was a GAO investigation into the program before the first Saturn V ever launched.
I highly recommend Ignition!: An informal history of liquid rocket propellants for a “behind the scenes” look at some parts of rocket science. A nice scientific read that doesn’t require a deeply scientific background, and it’s really humorously written, too – I don’t remember any other book on the topic that had me literally rolling on the floor laughing that many times.
Also available at archive.org:
https://archive.org/details/ignition_201612
I really enjoyed Twinkie, Deconstructed. I was worried when I was given it that it was going to be one of those “OMG CHEMICALS ARE IN UR FOOD” type screeds, but it’s a really well researched look at where all of the ingredients in Twinkies come from, which also means where the ingredients in most processed foods come from. It gets into why particular ingredients are so important, the impressive achievements of 20th century chemical engineering and the weirdly varying levels of security in the food supply system.
This interview gives a good sense of the author’s perspective:
Maybe not what you had in mind, but Dale Cramer’s Levi’s Will is a great, fair look at the Amish world as a subculture. I grew up Amish-Mennonite, and left; it feels accurate and fair.
Neil Postman’s How to Watch TV News for a look at how news direction works.
This whole “keep calm and carry on” thing is getting a little threadbare.
I posit that the modern understanding of the slogan is wrong, because it’s missing an unspoken second half. The whole thing should be, “keep calm and carry on while we take care of the problem.” Yes, you should go about your daily life despite the unusual situation of the Luftwaffe bombing your city, but you should feel comfortable doing that because meanwhile the government is fighting a war with Germany trying to stop it. You are not expected to accept that bombs will be dropping on London for the rest of time; it’s supposed to be a temporary situation that the government is clearly attempting to put an end to, so normal life can resume.
The equivalent of that today would be, “keep calm and carry on while the government does X to make the problem of frequent Islamist terror attacks stop.” Where X, even if a very general concept, is still public, and well-known, and proudly acknowledged, and has a clear progression to an end-state where the goal is accomplished. What is X today? And for that matter, can you even imagine anyone in authority proposing an X of any kind?
(George W. Bush, for all his faults, did propose an X: if there was democracy in the Muslim world, then the conditions which lead to terror would end. Turns out he was hilariously, disastrously wrong, of course, but at least he proposed something. So since that didn’t work, what’s plan B?)
I thought it was the surveillance state
Putting aside arguments about its positives and negatives, the surveillance state is the equivalent of having the RAF patrolling over London trying to shoot down as many incoming German bombers as possible. It’s performing a vital service and saving many lives, but it’s not going to end the crisis. X is something that will end the crisis.
That’s a terrible plan, since the surveillance state keeps failing to.catch terrorists before they strike. It’s as if the state imports Muslims to justify surveillance powers that it instead uses to make the natives more “legible”. Hooray for high modernism?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_bombings_during_the_Northern_Ireland_Troubles_and_peace_process
What was the X that should have been “public and proudly acknowledged and have a clear progression to an end-state” with respect to IRA terrorism in 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992 or 1993?
(In 1994, the first ceasefire happened, so some sort of solution was achieved, and then, in 1998 the problem went away almost completely)
Do you think it’s fair to say that for 23 years between 1971 and 1994 the British public lived in fear comparable with “the unusual situation of the Luftwaffe bombing your city”? Is it the case that an entire generation grew up shell-shocked?
X doesn’t have to be war. Perhaps X is a complicated peace process that is slowly, grindingly producing results, and we just need to keep a stiff upper lip until Good Friday and then it’ll all be over. I’m fine with that (assuming we aren’t, you know, giving up our right to free expression or religious liberty or anything like that to get the agreement) but I’m not aware of the existence of any such process. Instead, what we usually get is folks smugly telling us that furniture causes more deaths than Islamic terrorism and so we should just live with it, which is an obvious non-starter argument to anyone who’s ever met a human being.
Probably not! But I would imagine they would have preferred to not have any IRA bombings at all, given the option.
If you’re willing to accept literally any X over literally any time period, then I’m pretty confident there is an X at work out there.
X, in the case of Islamic terrorism, is “we elect people who will implement all the policies necessary to remove the root causes of terrorism” with many people believing the root causes are things like western chauvinism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, capitalism, freedom of speech, etc.
This is exactly what people mean who insist Trump’s rhetoric makes us less safe, and exactly why Obama got a Nobel peace prize simply for being elected. There is a basic, but rarely explicitly stated assumption that terrorism only exists because of right-wing policies, and that if we simply elect people who are sufficiently progressive, the terrorists will lose all motivation to attack us, and go away.
Etc includes bombing the ME less. Is that insanely stupid?
So long as we continue to watch countries who bomb the ME less suffer greater amounts and ferocity of terror attacks than we do, yeah, probably.
If foreign policy is the primary motivator for attacks, why are the UK and France seemingly more popular targets (recently at least) than the US?
Matt M:
That line of argument seems wrong to me for two more-or-less independent reasons:
a. If military action leads to more terrorism, probably a lot of the mechanism for that is creating unstable conditions in which terrorist groups can grow. Iraq and Libya look like current examples. That mechanism doesn’t necessarily direct the added terrorism at the countries that did the military action.
b. Terrorist groups are weak (that’s why they use terror attacks instead of missiles or tanks or something), and their ability to strike within a given country is limited by stuff they have little control over. Even if ISIS would love to strike at the US, they may not have anyone inside the US who will carry out the strike, whereas they’ve got a bunch of guys in Brussels ready to go. Again, that redirects the consequences toward countries that may or may not have had much to do with the military action originally.
Intentionally directed vengeful blowback is only one of the reasons to stop bombing the Middle East, and I wouldn’t put it at the top of the list. Far more important is the fact that it destabilizes countries, which both promotes migration and damages their secular civil society (which, in turn, allows methods of societal organization which are more resilient to flourish).
albatross,
That’s all well and good, and I don’t really disagree with any of it. But it seems you are conceding that a large part of the terrorist calculus involves “How easy is it to attack Target X?”
Therefore, a country and do a whole lot to stop the amount of terrorism it suffers by making itself a “harder target,” if you will, compared to other countries. So why don’t the UK and France get to work on doing that? (Well, the UK already has started with Brexit, we’ll see how much more of this the French are willing to put up with)
AFIK, the only Middle-Eastern countries the United States has bombed recently are ones that were fully engaged in civil wars at the time we started the bombing. I grant you that destabilizing countries promotes migration and damages civil society, but I can’t help but see motivated reasoning in your ascribing the cause of e.g. Syrian instability, to US bombing.
The word “recently” is doing a lot of work there. It’s not even a little hard to build a causal chain from the Iraq invasion to the rise of ISIS.
The Iraq invasion that happened fourteen years ago, or the one that happened twenty-one years ago?
We are told that if the United States stops bombing the Middle East, Islamic terrorism will stop, and that it is “insanely stupid” to imagine otherwise. If there’s a footnote to that claim that says the terrorism will only stop some 14-21 years after we stop the bombing, that seems like it ought to be mentioned somewhere.
The kind of bombing the US is presently doing, the conspicuously not-invading kind which is the only kind it could actually stop doing, seems to be working quite well, and it didn’t take decades to take effect. So I’m going to be rather skeptical of any plan that involves stopping the one thing that seems to work fairly well, waiting twenty years, and seeing if that miraculously works better still.
Is Pakistan Central Asia rather than the Middle East?
“The Iraq invasion that happened fourteen years ago, or the one that happened twenty-one years ago?”
I think both, but primarily the second? I mean, are you disputing that either was a major cause of ISIS’ rise? Or, perhaps more usefully, are you disputing that ISIS is anything other than a fairly logical extension of trends that had been going on in the ME for at least 50 years, and which were greatly exacerbated by US foreign policy, particularly the occupation of Iraq and the continued support for the madmen in Saudi?
I agree that targeted bombings as are currently going on might actually be useful. But I also think that the Iraq occupation was possibly the greatest foreign policy mistake in the history of the American republic, its repercussions are only beginning to be felt, and they could quite literally lead to the destruction of the Western world as we know it.
@Brad: Pakistan is usually characterized as South Asia rather than Central Asia.
Its more complex than that.
Terrorism is antifragile in that it exploits disaster to gain payoff.
Terrorism is emergent in the right environment.
So Trump rhetoric helps islamic extremists to burn the middle ground and force “moderates” into their camp (Boyer, Religion Explained). So do bombing and droning create recruits.
Its widely accepted that OIF caused/allowed the rise of IS. The destabilizing of the old equilibrium system of authoritarian tyrants that cracked down hard on Islamic insurgents was disrupted. I spoke of Obama’s [now failed i think] disengagement plan. But we are just beginning to see the implications of Trumps lead from the gut strategy.
This is probably a direct result of “Trump’s rhetoric” in Riyadh, Saud is emboldened by Trump to crack down on the Muslim Brotherhood(apparently now lumped in with terrorists), Shia, Houthis, and dissident Arab intellectuals and critics.
Doha split
The problem is this a knife edge– if the arab populations realize that this is all being done to benefit Israel, there will be a revolt. The idea Kushner is selling is what benefits Israel will benefit you too– this sales pitch wont work for elected representatives because Arab populations loathe Israel with the fire of a thousand suns. I don’t know what will happen. Israel is demographically unsustainable in its current instantiation.
I think it winds up as a Division 30 situation, where US makes a deal with the leadership but the mujahideen soldiers revolt.
mw KSA is emboldened to behead more, stone more, clamp down on dissidents more, imprison kill Shia and Houthis and continue to use the Quran for its constitution.
In the same time frame there are massive weaponized migrations of Quran-carrying refugees flowing into any country they can reach.
This is a very unstable situation.
Probably the most damage Trump can do with his “gut feels” is to periodic equilibrium in ME and Africa.
The Founders built pretty well and even FOXnews is experiencing a sea change– they still want to make money after the incoming blue wave.
All the “war on terror” has done is increase terrorism.
This is how antifragile emergent systems work in Complex Adaptive Systems Theory.
@ John Schilling
The connection I draw between the second invasion of Iraq and ISIS is as follows. Sadam Hussein was a repressive bastard. He was keeping the elements that made up ISIS repressed and without political power. When the US invaded and tried to set up democracy, it gave power to the people. They used it to fund ISIS. The central government didn’t have the same ability to repress or will to repress as the Baath party did.
The problem I have with that is, Saddam Hussein was pretty much the exact same sort of repressive bastard as Hafez Assad, right down to party and ideology. Only difference is, Hussein was the repressive bastard who invaded a US ally and so got himself an “axis of evil” membership and ultimately an invasion in return.
So, we know from experience what happens when the US invades and topples a Ba’athist variety repressive bastard. Occupation, insurgency, power vacuum, and ultimately ISIS moves in to take advantage.
We also know from experience what happens when the US doesn’t invade and topple a Ba’athist variety repressive bastard. More repression, until Arab Spring, then protests, demonstrations, riots, escalating to civil war and power vacuum, and ultimately ISIS moves in to take advantage.
The second “IS” in “ISIS”, seem to stand for “damned if you do, damned if you don’t”.
this is exactly true…except
ISIS is just another emergent form of islamic insurgency. Unless the initial conditions change… a different, more virulent and powerful adaptive complex system will emerge when IS is eradicated.
The problem is its not possible to terra-form culture and change the consensual rule of law of a population.
Like JMS says–
I can do the math for this if anyone wants to see it.
John Schilling:
I’m sure there are people somewhere making the claim that we could stop terrorism by stopping bombing, but that seems like the weakman argument. A stronger version[1] is that *at this point right now*, our military interventions are probably doing more harm than good, though a combination of destabilizing countries (Libya[2], Iraq, maybe Yemen) and blowback/creating the next generation of people who have some historical reason to hate us.
That doesn’t mean we’d be better off in a world where the US never bombed or invaded anyone, and it doesn’t mean that we’d have zero terrorism if we stopped bombing/invading long enough. It just means that at the margin, more bombings or more invasions probably don’t make things any better.
[1] I believe this to be true, but I don’t feel like I know enough about the subject to have a lot of confidence in it. I’m more confident in the claim that the payoff to us of the more aggressive side of our foreign policy is likely negative.
[2] The big problem with Libya, to my mind, is that it was anti-deterrence–we rewarded Gadaffi’s moves to get onto good terms with us (apparently in response to our actions in Iraq) by turning on him as soon as it was politically convenient. IMO, everyone in power in Iran and Syria paid very close attention to that.
You haven’t noticed e.g. TheAncientGeek making that claim right here? Kind of needs to be addressed here.
Aside from Libya, which I agree was a bad move and for similar reasons to yours, American bombing campaigns don’t destabilize countries. Quite the opposite. We are very carefully and selectively targeting groups which not only plan terrorist attacks against us but who wage civil war against their own governments. Countries like Syria, Iraq, and Yemen are being bombed by the United States, and they are not stable, but you’ve got cause and effect backwards there.
As for people having historical cause to hate us, that’s a sunk cost. Again, Al Qaeda – back when it was a group of primarily Saudi citizens – claimed to hate us because we had defended Saudi Arabia from invasion and conquest by its enemies. If they’ll hate us for that, they’ll hate us for anything. There might have been things we could have done differently twenty years ago, but there is now no realistic plan that doesn’t have every disaffected Arab for the next twenty years hating the United States out of habit.
Where did “more invasions” come from?
More bombings, the way they are being done now, do make things better. The break up the organizational and logistical structure that allows disaffected Arabs who hate us to conduct coordinated terrorist campaigns, and they break up the social structure that makes it edgy and cool to hang out with the terrorists. Individual disaffected hateful Arabs who hate us occasionally driving cars into crowds, is much better than that plus organized transnational terror campaigns.
The plan where we let the disaffected and hateful Arabs spend the next twenty years conducting organized transnational terror campaigns rather than breaking them up at the source, on the theory that in twenty years they won’t hate us any more and will stop doing that, is so politically implausible as to not be worth considering.
The steelman version of the argument is that furniture kills more people than Islamic terrorism and therefore we should not be willing to accept an X which involves sacrificing significant parts of our liberties or values. It’s not an argument against all X, just against a few specific X’s.
Look, I live in London, I sometimes shop in borough market.
I’m still vastly more likely to die from falling down the stairs. There’s a certain level of background risk that I’m just willing to accept in life as a reasonably rational human being. I’m not willing to become an unthinking panicky animal just because the national newspapers devote hundreds of pages per death by terrorism and approximately nothing per stair-fall death.
My micromorts per year barely change at all due to terrorism.
Keep calm and carry on because your fears of terrorists are primarily an artifact of the way news is reported.
Your post further up appears to be quite literally completely in favor of “something must be done, this is something hence it must be done” as a general concept.
The UK is involved in a number of conflicts, those conflicts tend to involve asymetric warfare, in times past it would have been called guerilla warfare but that’s fallen out of fashion. As a result there’s occasionally retaliation against the UK. Again due to the same kind of dynamic that means you don’t hear about stairs-deaths you see hundreds of times more reporting of every UK death vs reporting on people killed by stray RAF bombs so people get into this weird headspace where they genuinely seem to believe it doesn’t happen or that it just doesn’t matter because, I’m honestly not quite sure but, it’s as if they don’t even consider that members of the out-group might be as disturbed by deaths of members of their own ingroups as we are ourselves about deaths of members of our own ingroups. (Some kind of massive empathy failure.)
People in the UK probably would have preferred no IRA bombing at all but it wasn’t just a simple matter of IRA members being evil and doing evil for the sake of maximizing evil. There were lots of Catholics in northern Ireland who would have preferred to not be treated as 2nd class citizens but it took IRA bombings to get attention and to get the other side to come to the table and actually sort out the issues. There were approximately zero newspaper pages per teenager getting their teeth kicked in by the RUC vs lots of newspaper pagers per terrorist event in london. Again, similar basic empathy failure.
A better way to think about it is that fear of terrorism is a result of the fact that terrorist attacks are specifically designed to terrorize people. That’s why it’s called terrorism.
An good analogy is lynchings of black people in the Jim Crow South. The total number of lynchings over 50 years was very very small compared to the total population and deaths from other causes. However, lynchings — killing people in a splashy spectacular fashion — were specifically designed to terrorize people which is why the problem of lynching deserved public attention way out of proportion to the total number of deaths.
The fact is that everyone knows perfectly well that the “body count argument” is bogus, it’s just a tired chestnut raised by people who want to virtue-signal by whitewashing terrorism.
People who trot out the body count argument inevitably get all wound up if the police shoot a small number of black people in the ghetto or if the IDF fails to do a perfect job in avoiding the human shields used by Hamas.
I think this is fair analogy to make when you’re confronted with someone whose solution to the problem of the police shooting black people is along the lines of “expel all cops from the country” or, as we’ve seen upthread, “publicly execute all cops who we suspect might have shot a black person at some point.”
I’m not saying they don’t exist; I am saying I don’t think any are present.
Is it a fair analogy when responding to people who argue that people should not get all wound up about terrorist incidents like the recent ones in the UK?
What happened in London was a tragedy, and tragedies tend to wind people up. But this thread wasn’t started by someone simply being wound up; it was started by someone demanding a solution right now.
Some problems can be solved once and for all, others have to be continually kept under control, and still others just have to be endured with measures taken to minimize their damage.
An example of the first category is a war–we can fight a war and eventually win it and then the war ends and we can go back to normal life.
An example of the second category is crime–we probably won’t ever be completely rid of crime, but we can keep pushing back on it, putting new criminals in jail till they age out of violent crime, keeping cops patrolling the streets.
An example of the third category is aging–we can’t cure it and we can’t really treat it or push back on it, but we can try to minimize the damage/suffering with medicine and adaptations (elevators, walkers, self-driving cars, etc.)
I suspect Islamic terrorism is in either the second or third category. There’s not some war we can win that will end it. We can keep trying to push back on it with policing, military action, surveillance, propaganda, etc., but it’s not clear how much good most of those things actually do. (I suspect our military actions w.r.t. the war on terror have made things worse, for example, and the surveillance state seems to have less to do with preventing terrorism than with concentrating power.)
Operation Banner and related operations that established the ground conditions that made those ceasefires possible.
I don’t think the IRA bombings are the same. Their goal was not mass civilian deaths. It was to kill key political figures, kill soldiers, gain publicity, and inflict economic costs. The modern Islamic bombings have the primary goal of killing the general public. The IRA even had a habit of calling the police and news before detonating their bombs. They didn’t want the bad press.
Not to defend the IRA.
There’s a sense of morbid curiosity in me that wonders if the response would be different if it were politicians targeted in the next attack rather than the general public.
The Westminster attack in March was pretty close to politicians, and there was no noticeable reaction.
Progressives are being very opaque about what their plan for Muslims is. We know it requires no criticism of their beliefs… but then what? They all become secular, like Europeans became secular after intellectuals spent two centuries never criticizing Christianity?
Did the average European in the street become secular because he had carefully considered the critiques of Christianity, or because secularism seemed easier and more fun and was no longer stigmatized?
It is not clear to me that secularism would have seemed cooler if that criticism hadn’t been there.
Of course, we’re not actually talking about magically nulling criticism of Islam here, we’re talking about officially discouraging it in some way. And criticism of Christianity was officially discouraged for a lot of the time that intellectuals spent attacking it; blasphemy laws are still on the books in a number of European nations and Canada.
Their plan appears to consist of retaining a violent, dysfunctional Janissary caste in perpetuity to employ themselves as activists, bureaucrats, community organizers, diversity consultants, quangos, etc. in parasitically funneling services and patronage in the name of alleviating the oppression of their imported clients. Those on the far left support importing a population of alienated lumpenproles in the faint hope that the revolutionary vanguard they’ve been seeking will arise from the detritus of the Global South (“a specter haunts the world and it is the specter of migration”), or if not, then at least to punish the native proletariat for betraying their world-historical role.
This is a pretty clear straw man.
Generally the left wants Muslim nations to form stable nations that don’t commit genocide and have too much to lose to have terrorism on a large scale. Outside of that, don’t those nations have a right of self determination? I feel like saying that we shouldn’t accept the existence of Muslim nations doesn’t follow principles of the right at all. I mean, I think it would be better to have secular nations, but I also don’t advocate invading all countries we don’t like and occupying them until we can rewrite their culture.
Regardless of what the plan actually is (or if it’s even meaningful to talk about the plan in this context), I’m pretty sure it isn’t a jobs program based on terrorism.
> Progressives are being very opaque about what their plan for Muslims is.
This is my new favorite example of Isolated Demands For Rigor, Political Edition.
I don’t like X and I think Y is a problem they don’t appreciate enough -> “X are being very opaque about what their plan for Y is”. All the other factions have written out and published nicely detailed plans that solve all problems and provide for all contingencies. Why won’t those X stop being so damn opaque?
Well, closing the borders (for Muslims or just in general) is a pretty clear plan.
Whereas the plans of the right are stuff that’s terrible , like expel all muslims, or stuff thats happening already.
It looks to me like the plans of the right involve restricting further Muslim immigration, and perhaps expelling people in the country illegally. That may be bad policy[1], but it’s not “expel all the Muslims.”
[1] Making an explicit religious test for immigration seems like a terrible idea. On the other hand, making it really hard to immigrate to the US from countries with a lot of local terrorist activity seems pretty sensible.
When Trump did exactly that (except with visiting rather than just immigration), everyone reported and reacted to it as a “Muslim ban” anyway.
“Everyone” was just following Trump’s own lead on that. You can’t spend six months telling people you are going to lock out all the Muslims and not have people looking for the measures that will make up the promised “Muslim ban”.
Everyone reported it as a Muslim ban because a) he had previously called it a Muslim ban, and b) it did not include any countries that had actually been the source of terrorist attacks in the US. See the Ninth Circuit decision (pdf):
He literally called it a muslim ban again today.
Unless there’s some other statement I’ve missed, he called it a travel ban and everyone declared “gotcha” on his previous denials that it was a muslim ban.
Why do you care what he calls it?
People say “Instead of banning based on religion, he should ban based on country of origin” and the law, as written, does exactly that. I guess you can say he picked the wrong countries (although my understanding is that the list comes from some executive agency and was originally created during the Obama administration) if you want, but still. It’s NOT a Muslim ban, no matter what he says it is.
It’s not a law, it’s a (blocked) executive order. Presidents can’t create laws ex nihilo, as that is not a function of the executive branch of our government.
I care about stuff Trump says because he’s a very powerful idiot, and his words matter a lot.
—
“It’s NOT a Muslim ban, no matter what he says it is.”
Mr. Bannon’s White House whiteboard disagrees.
“While we take care of the problem” is a misinterpretation.
The point is that carrying on as usual – showing up at work, growing food if you’re a farmer, making machines if you work in a factory, etc. – is necessary to the the war effort. To solving the larger problem (whatever it may be).
If people panic, stay home, run away, don’t do their job, etc., then war materiel won’t get produced and the war will be lost. Or the ways and means needed to solve the larger problem won’t be available.
By carrying on you are not simply waiting for the government (or somebody) to solve the problem, you are actively participating in solving it.
Right, but that assumes the existence of a war effort. British citizens who kept calm and carried on during the Blitz were ensuring that their bombers could attack Germany and, later, that D-Day could proceed, Germany be defeated, and peace restored. As we keep calm and carry on in the midst of terrorism, what is the long-term solution we are helping to come into being?
If anything, there’s a plausible argument to be had that the government is actually making the problem worse such that “carrying on” not only isn’t contributing to solving it, it’s contributing to exacerbating it.
If you believe, for example, there’s a direct link between admitting refugees and terrorism, and if the stated goal of the government is to use tax dollars to bring in and support refugees, then your carrying on is more likely to make the problem worse, rather than better.
The thing is, Islamic terrorism wasn’t a big problem before the 1980’s. So it is plausible that doing nothing will work.
There are a lot of one-off events that got us to the current high-terrorism environment (Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, US invasion of Iraq, Israeli invasions of Palestine). If those were the only sources of terrorism we could just wait for their effects to wear off.
Terrorism (or at least violent radicalism) is also supported by Saudi and Pakistani state policy. On the bright side, this makes resisting terrorism in Iran’s interest (see http://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-security-iran-idUKKBN18V0NX), so maybe they will solve one of these problems for us.
“UK, then US, supporting the worst people in the world” isn’t a one-off event. Iraq also had anti-terrorism interests; look what happened to it.
Define “Wasn’t a Big Problem”? You had a plane going down or someone shooting up an airport every few months for most the 70s.
And Iran’s Anti-Terrorist Interests?! Are you fucking -kidding- me? Iran is one of the biggest historical and current state-sponsor of terrorist attacks and maintains an elite section of its military whose day job is more or less to be the dark side version of the US Army Special Forces. I will certainly agree that in many cases the people they supply with training, explosives, intelligence, small arms, and logistical support are blowing up and attacking the Salafist and Sunni terrorist groups in addition to western targets, but they’re far from shy about attacking western civilian targets when it advances their ends.
If you’re not american the US Army Special Forces don’t exactly look like the light side of the equation since the US spent decades doing pretty much the same thing to destabilize countries. If you want a manual on how to make explosives and improvised weapons to fight a terrorist campaign against your government you can download the manual from the US governments own servers.
>Define “Wasn’t a Big Problem”? You had a plane going down or someone shooting up an airport every few months for most the 70s.
Was that due to Islamic terrorism? There was a lot of terrorism in the 70s, and some of it was committed by people who are Muslim, but their motivations did not had to do with jihadism but with nationalism or socialism.
>I will certainly agree that in many cases the people they supply with training, explosives, intelligence, small arms, and logistical support are blowing up and attacking the Salafist and Sunni terrorist groups in addition to western targets, but they’re far from shy about attacking western civilian targets when it advances their ends.
At least currently, Iran would seem to supply people who attack Salafist and Sunni terrorist group targets *far* more than those who attack western targets, so this is rather an interesting formulation.
If anyone thought that link was going to lead to evidence or even allegations that Iran is involved in the same sort of terrorism people in the non-Israeli West worry about, rest assured–it does not. Iran is involved in a dirty war with Israel and has been for a long time, which means it supports Hamas, Hizballah, and the occasional ambassador assassination. It certainly doesn’t refute hoghoghoghoghog’s post in any way.
Like most Middle Eastern countries with aspirations to regional power status, Iran has both pro- and anti-terrorist interests depending on the context and the particular group of terrorists we’re talking about. Specificaly, it’s interested in propping up Hezbollah, weakening Israel, and furthering Shi’a interests in Iraq (little terrorism’s come out of the latter in the last five years, but there was plenty post-invasion). But that’s all local stuff. Its ties to Al Qaeda-style global terrorism are pretty tenuous, Great Satan rhetoric notwithstanding, and it’s one of ISIS’s main enemies in the region.
@Murphy
Despite what some would claim, there are actual distinctions between guerrilla warfare and terrorism. Both use unconventional tactics and in some limited cases blend with the local civilian population, but only one deliberately targets civilian targets. I will agree that during the Cold War we provided military materiel and training support to groups we should not have (though that was NOT US Army Special Forces), and that some of those groups then repurposed that military training and used it to attack civilians. However, we have never directly trained groups with the express foreknowledge and intent that they go out and attack civilian targets, tailoring our training and support to make them more effective at this goal. Quds Force has and does. It’s the difference between “here’s how to conduct an L Ambush” and “Here’s how to fire and maneuver as a small unit” on the one hand and “This is the best way to construct suicide vests, and get their wearers into high-density civilian crowds” on the other.
@Tatu Ahponen
Not all of it, certainly, but still a significant amount. For starters, for all that groups like PFLP draped themselves in socialist rhetoric, their underlying ideology was unambiguously religious in nature, with the rhetoric useful mostly as a way to court Soviet materiel support. For the rest, see my reply to Herbert below
@Herbert Herberson, Nornagest
Not just supports them, but in many cases directs their actions, including directing attacks against western targets including airliners, US Air Force personnel at Khobar Towers, and multiple American embassies. And again, they were heavily involved with not just the Shia militias in Iraq engaging in guerrilla warfare tactics but groups that were blowing up civilian targets and killing Iraqi civilians. They haven’t directed the deaths of western civilians more recently, but they absolutely have in the past, and have directed (and directly killed) American military personnel in the last ten years.
To be clear, I’m not saying we should invade Iran tomorrow, but to present the current regime as one with which we should be fostering a positive working relationship and cooperation because of shared goals is irrational in the extreme, at least from an American perspective (and I am American). They have dedicated themselves to enmity with and hostility to the United States and have conducted themselves accordingly as much as they could without provoking a full military response. Any dealings we have with Iran need to keep that firmly in view. It doesn’t mean no agreements are possible, realpolitik is a thing, but it does mean that anything we do that gives them more leverage or legitimacy as a regional power is going to come back to bite us in the ass down the road as long as the current government system is intact.
So let me propose an alternative:
1) Containment and carefully targeted strikes against non-state actors. In other words, continuing the Obama administration’s CT strategy.
2) Sucking away as many Muslims as possible to Europe, Australia, the United States, and Canada as we can safely assimilate through controlled and limited immigration.
3) Since that means aiming for a rate of hundreds of thousands of Muslims a year for 5-10 years, it will require ramped up domestic CT capability for at least a few generations because even with controlled immigration you’ll still get hostile groups trying to use it to slip in bad actors and you’re going to get an elevated base rate of self-radicalized 2nd and 3rd generation lone wolves for a while. That we’ll see an increase in lone wolf attacks for a few decades sucks, but it’s the cost of doing business. That’s why we need a robust CT apparatus scaled to handle the increased workload.
Side note: The suggestion for increased immigration is separate from the refugee issue, as refugees at most only partially overlap with the demographic we want to draw away.
4) Aggressive pursuit of resource independence from the exports of the Middle East and SW Asia, and exporting that independence to as much of the world as we can to drain funding from both the state and wealthy private funders of Islamic terrorist groups. This doesn’t just mean oil, but any and all major regional exports and commercial industries.
Economic ties are tricky because the place where McDonald’s Peace Theory breaks down in reality is that a sufficiently efficient and authoritarian government can successfully quarantine and avoid the spread of undesirable sentiments like liberal democratic reform while still reaping the economic benefits. When dealing with potentially hostile authoritarian states (religious or not) we want to make sure that when we open up and increase trade the state on the other end is in such a condition that we are hastening regime change and reform (Soviet Union), not giving them the funds needed to consolidate their control and prolong the regime (China).
Yeah, that’s why I said “terrorism” w.r.t. post-invasion Iraq. If I’d meant “guerrilla warfare”, I would have said “guerrilla warfare”.
None of the regional powers in the Middle East have their hands clean, terrorism-wise, except maybe for Israel and that opens a can of definitional worms I don’t want to get into. Pretty much all of them have killed American civilians and servicemen one way or another. If we therefore want to throw up our hands and get out of the region, that’s a reasonable response — and one that’s a hell of a lot more feasible now that we’re a net oil exporter, too. I take it this is your stance. But if we do want to stay in the region, that’s necessarily going to mean dealing with some people that hate us. Imagining that we’re not already doing that is naive.
@Nornagest
Basically, yes. And I think that our strategic partnerships with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are bad ideas for precisely that reason, though trying to make nice with the current Iranian regime is in a class all by itself there.
Frankly, I’m at the point where I’d actually like to see the next few major developments in the area of petroleum product substitutes (from fuel to plastics) subsidized as a national security measure and then the technology and techniques developed shared to our strategic partners for free.
One of these things is not like the other.
One of these things just doesn’t belong.
Can you tell me which thing is not like the others, before I finish this song?
But seriously, when exactly did “Palestine” come into existence and when did Israel invade it? What were the borders of “Palestine” at the time? What was the capital of “Palestine”? What was its currency? Did Jordan or Egypt ever occupy “Palestine” and if so, were there any “Palestinians” resisting their occupation?
The reason it’s impossible to answer these questions is that there was never a country called “Palestine” that Israel invaded or occupied. It’s just something that was invented for political reasons in order to undermine Jewish nationalism.
I think the context of that poster was actually a bit more despairing than you give it credit for. It was intended to be used after disasters and major air raids, and consequently, the situation never got to where it was needed. There was another similar thing intended for use should England actually get invaded, which was needed even less.
Is the supply of young Muslim men willing to kill themselves to advance a cause finite?
I guess we’re going to find out.
It’s pretty small compared to the number of young Muslim men.
Just you wait…
http://www.un.org/esa/socdev/documents/youth/fact-sheets/YouthPOP.pdf
A depthless pool of recruits for islamic insurgencies.
I think your argument needs something like an account of why islamic terror is (more) a case where there has to be a path to solving the problem, than where it’s important not to get antsy or delusional and force over-optimistic solutions.
I’m moving to Cambridge, MA today, and will be there for the next 10 weeks to do research at Harvard. Does anyone want to suggest things I should do while I’m in the area?
The Commonwealth Shakespeare Company puts on world-class free performances in Boston Commons. Looks like they’re doing Romeo & Juliet this year. Walden Pond is gorgeous. MIT has a hands-on science museum that’s pretty good.
As a tourist who tried to attend this, it’s worth noting that if you want a decent viewing position, you best get there a couple hours early and bring a blanket or whatever else you’ll need. It’s basically an open field that fills up fast.
Look up the Cambridge Less Wrong group (they have a Facebook page; Less Wrong Cambridge is the UK one), and there may be some SSC meetups organized by some of the same people (there was one a month ago but I missed it; it was only the second in the series and I don’t know if it’s continuing).
Visit the Museum of Science! It’s cool and medium-low hands-on.
If you think you might enjoy nerdy burlesque shows (a la “Dr. Horrible ‘s Strip-Along Blog”), check out the Oberon near Harvard Square.
Eat at Hi-Fi Pizza; it’s in Central Square, next to the Middle East.
Stroll along the Esplanade and Memorial Drive on a Sunday (no cars).
Go to the North End and get a cannoli. Be sure to pick an old-fashioned bakery with a linoleum floor, like Bova’s or Parziale’s. Mike’s Pastry is also good.
I’m sad to say Hi-Fi pizza is gone, replaced by Clover (a cancer which is eating Cambridge) 🙁
The Gardner Museum is very charming. It was a personal project, and a fine demonstration of what you can do if all you’ve got is good taste and a lot of money.
The New England Aquarium.
Joie de Vivre— a gift/toy shop, and it looks like they still let people try out a wild variety of kaleidoscopes.
The Isabella Stuart Gardner museum is lovely, if you enjoy Renaissance art in a beautiful setting (the museum is basically a Venetia palace tucked away in the middle of Boston). It pairs well with this nice article about Bernard Berenson, who was Gardner’s art procurer: http://demazia.org/features/bernard-berenson-revisited
Outdoorsy things: Mt Auburn Cemetery is a great place to walk around and to go birdwatching, and has a really good view of the skyline if you make it up to the tower. The Charles river makes for fun kayaking this time of year; there is a place to rent kayaks near Kendall Square.
Another great outdoor thing is to rent a bike and just go up the Charles. (Downriver isn’t terrible but it’s less nice.)
Also the Arnold Arboretum is lovely.
Is the Gardner mostly Renaissance art? I thought it had a bunch of periods and was strong on impressionism.
Yes, the Gardner is a rare museum where you will see an amphora tucked under a Dutch master in a room interior decorated for them both. Definitely my favorite museum in Boston. Also, free admission if you happen to be named Isabella.
I’ve been formulating my thoughts on why exactly we should be concerned with terrorism, in response to pieces like this. Throwing my own tentative ideas out there for some feedback, so criticize away.
——-
In the grand scheme of things, Islamic terrorism is more of a nuisance rather than an immediate threat to the West’s existence. But that’s not actually saying much: in actual fact, we do take nuisances pretty seriously, because they are a threat to the norms by which a community functions.
Terrorism is best viewed as a kind of extremely provocative insult. We might think of Islam as that guy in your community who is always starting shit. We would never tell someone to just put up with being pinched in the butt or smacked in the face every day at work, just because being pinched or smacked isn’t actually going to kill them. Violations of this sort will eventually get out of hand and provoke an extreme reaction. Analogously, we can see that Islamic terrorism has provoked some pretty overblown responses from our governments, such as the Iraq War and various other Middle Eastern adventures.
Those who say that Islamic terrorism is just a fact of life now are asking people to continually put up with gross insults, and I can’t see how that’s going to end well.
You are fighting a straw man. The most radical “don’t worry so much about terrorism” position is that we should handle it through normal law enforcement, not that we should ignore it. Admittedly, that does pretty much mean you ignore lone-wolf suicide attackers.
The problem is that normal law enforcement doesn’t seem to be stopping the terrorists from achieving one of their aims: provocatively insulting the countries they are operating in.
If your greatest concern in being insulted then you might want to re-order your priorities.
In your comparison it would be more accurate to describe Islam as “that 50 people in your community who look kinda the same, amongst them there’s that asshole who is always starting shit, of course there’s that christian guy who’s always starting shit as well but he’s nothing to do with me but all those 50 Islamic people share responsibility for their asshole”
Always remember to divide by the billion when making estimates of average-assholiness . Islam is a huge religion.
Sorry, but we don’t actually allow people to go around provoking people. We don’t allow people to pinch or smack someone else at work, even though that is not an immediate threat to their existence.
And human nature is such that continual provocation simply will result in an escalation to violence. It’s not a matter of what my own priorities are.
—–
And your implication that Christian terrorism is just as much of a problem is empirically false.
@manwhoisthursday
I don’t think the implication was that Christian terrorism was as much of a problem, it was that terrorists make up a tiny proportion of all Muslims.
Not to be too LessWrongy but… From a Bayesian sense, the question is if we have a random person, there is some probability they are a terrorist. If we discover they are Muslim, how does the posterior probability change.
The probability of a random person in the US is approx 1.8×10^-6 (Terrorist convictions / US Population). 6% of terrorist attacks between 2002-2005 were by Muslims according to this document. That may have gone up, so let’s be real generous and say 15%. .9% of the US is Muslim according to Pew.
That gives us a posterior probability of 0.00003, or about 16.6 times more likely (Math).
So ultimately, it seems like the answer is: Muslims are still really unlikely to be terrorists even being generous, but they are significantly more likely than a person taken at random.
It stops a great deal of potential terrorist attacks. You just understandably hear more about the ones it doesn’t stop than the ones it does.
Do we have a good idea how many actual terrorist attacks are stopped by law enforcement? The datapoints/anecdotes I vaguely remember:
a. I don’t think the TSA (US airport security) has ever knowingly stopped a terrorist attack on a plane. They’ve caught people trying to bring weapons or (at least once) explosives on planes, but never attempted terrorist attacks. However, they may have dissuaded terrorist attacks on planes by their presence–it’s not clear how we’d even measure that. And they may have made the shoe bomber and the underwear bomber use less-effective techniques that caused their attacks to fail.
b. In the aftermath of the Snowden leaks, there were initially claims that massive surveillance had stopped many terrorist attacks in the US. Later when an official panel with the appropriate clearances investigated this, they couldn’t point to any cases where they’d definitively stopped attacks. (But they may have held back some information to protect their methods, and maybe they’ve had an important supporting role in stopping some attacks we haven’t heard about.)
c. In the US there have been several high-profile FBI arrests of alleged terrorist plotters. Some seem like they were serious attempts, but a large fraction look like an FBI informant getting together a bunch of hapless losers and providing the money, plans, and pretend bombs for a plot. It’s not very clear to me how many of these arrests made anyone safer. (On the other hand, maybe without this level of entrapment/infiltration going on, terrorist groups would be able to organize and recruit more effectively in the US.)
@albatross11
I remember reading a figure of 18 in the last few years in the UK somewhere.
The reporting I recall was that a particular member of a WH panel didn’t think Section 215 had accomplished much. 215 was the one legitimately controversial program revealed by Snowden (amist a massive number of unquestionably legal and uncontroversial programs), which collected domestic telephony metadata in bulk (constraints were provided on the query side).
That program of bulk collection was ended by USAFA two years ago, but it is difficult to tell just how influential such reporting was in that decision. Congress tweaked it slightly, moving the querying constraints over to the collection side… so they must have thought that there was some non-zero benefit to a program in that vein (and the privacy advocates dutifully fell in line to decry the shift as being meaningful, even though it embraced pretty much exactly what they were asking for).
I don’t really have much to say on this score, because most of the reporting uses strange metrics. I’ve seen things like, “Was the primary source for thwarting a major attack,” which has more loopholes than you can drive a truck through (215 simply isn’t going to be “the primary source” for approximately anything – that’s just not what it was for; clearly, whether or not a ‘major’ attack was thwarted is also problematic).
The linked article used the phrases “stopped an imminent attack”, “achieving any objective that was time-sensitive in nature”, and “no instance in which NSA could say with confidence that the outcome [of a terror investigation] would have been any different without the program”. These are quite critical comments, but they still leave open a host of ways that such a program could have been useful (after all, calculating how situations would turn out differently given a small change at the lead-generation stage is an incredibly difficult problem to have “confidence” on).
Anyway, even that reporting remarked on the effectiveness of other surveillance programs, specifically the ones authorized by Section 702. From the same linked article:
Of course, since Section 702 expires at the end of this year, all of the interested parties are gearing up for the reauthorization battle… so prior reporting about 215 not having a proven record are going to get rounded off to, “NSA surveillance is ineffective,” at least for the anti-702 folks.
These kinds of analyses are never useful. Utilitarianism has no concept of moral desert which hamstrings any attempt to translate the intuitive logic of self-defense into a utilitarian framework.
Think back to when you were in school. When the teachers punished the good kids who fought back just as harshly as the bullies then they were rewarding bullying. The good kids had something to lose from getting caught fighting. The bullies could care less: they didn’t want to be in class anyway, so a suspension was just doing them a favor. So when the good kids stopped fighting the bullies started hitting them that much harder.
We should all remember this clearly by now. Bullies prey on weakness but they’re cowards at heart. If you sock them one when the teacher isn’t looking they’ll generally back down and look for easier prey.
The problem with terrorism isn’t that it might provoke the victims to fight back and hurt the terrorists. The problem is that the victims are being prevented from fighting back effectively which just enables further attacks.
What do you propose be done to fight back against terrorism? How can we identify the bullies?
Raymond Westerling seems to have worked out the basics.
Register all new immigrants from regions linked to terrorism, and infiltrate local communities so as to identify likely terrorists. Then surround neighborhoods harboring terrorists and publicly execute the suspects, with the remainder swearing on the Koran to renounce terrorism.
It doesn’t have the best optics but it provably works.
I know this isn’t the point of this discussion but having our (Germany) agencies “infiltrate” radical organisations has led to the infiltrators becoming the bosses of the organisations and funneling more ressources their way. It’s mind boggling.
@Zodiac,
Actually that does seem pretty relevant. And yes, very mind boggling.
The wins security at the expense of destroying rule of law. This was fine for the Dutch, since they were destroying rule of law outside the Netherlands. But you are suggesting that this method be used in the Netherlands. In that case, it is an absurd price to pay.
The given word or sworn oath of a Muslim is worthless by design – at least in matters of faith. This has a long tradition: Sunni scholars unanimously agree that ones who are forced to say words of disbelief are not subject to any blame before Allah or any Islamic court, and that one is most definitely not bound by such words.
Seemingly, the inventors of the religion took efforts to render such strategies nonviable against Muslims.
That said, surrounding neighborhoods harboring terrorists and publicly executing suspects may have an effect in itself. It sounds horrifying, and something like this done in the UK would probably make for the saddest chapter in Western history.
Sadder than “can’t send your 8 year old to a concert without worrying someone will blow her brains out?”
The choice here isn’t whether people suffer. It’s who suffers, and how much.
@publiusvarinius
I don’t think lying to police about being a terrorist is unique to Muslims.
@Matt M
Do you take the same something-anything-must-be-done attitude towards school shootings?
No, rlms, remember that actual degree of danger isn’t the issue (e.g. bathtubs and such are irrelevant). It’s not what’s dangerous, it’s what people worry about. That’s the key relevant form of suffering.
I’m fine with the idea that “something should be done” about school shootings. I just disagree with what the conventional “something” is.
And that’s sort of my point.
The left’s position isn’t that “nothing should be done” about Islamic terrorism (even if they sometimes phrase it in ways that sound similar to this). No, they want something done. It’s just that the “something” is something they would have wanted anyway – which is, “enact more leftist policies across the board.”
If you don’t believe me, spend a few minutes and google “[insert random leftist position here] AND terrorism” and see what you get. Aside from the standard stuff we already know about (poverty, islamophobia, etc.), you occasionally get really great ones like this…
Are you trying to argue that people don’t worry about (non-ideological) mass shootings? Because I, at least, can personally attest to feeling a bit scared whenever I went to see a movie in the months following the 2012 Aurora shooting. I occasionally still do.
I would say that worry over mass shootings tends to be shorter lived and extend over a shorter distance than worry over terrorist acts, and thus has a lower political impact.
I’ll also add that we see this dynamic play out with the NRA following every school shooting. They’re PR savvy enough to NOT respond with statements like “School shootings are totally exaggerated by a bunch crazy lefties who are bigoted against guns. Technically speaking, your child is more likely to drown in a backyard swimming pool than be shot at school, but I don’t see you idiots whining about THAT!” Their position is not “This is just part of life and we just have to accept it. No, they come up with plans such as “allow teachers to conceal carry” or “have more armed security guards in schools” or whatever.
And you can disagree with those plans if you want. You can even mock them, or suggest that they will make the problem even worse. And it’s not unreasonable to think critically for a minute and say (as many people do), “Gee, it seems that the NRA’s ‘solution’ to school shootings is more liberal gun rights… but the entire purpose of their organization is to encourage more liberal gun rights, which they would have been doing even if there was no school shooting, so I doubt whether they genuinely care about this problem or not.”
And that is why I doubt whether or not leftists genuinely care about terrorism. Because their solutions to it are things like “curb the free speech of my political opponents” and “provide taxpayer funds for the purposes of importing and sustaining the lives of people who are likely to vote for my party” and things like that. Things they already would have wanted anyway.
Matt M:
Yes, without question.
Fear of criminals is obviously bad for me and my child.
Becoming criminal in order to make several million people clearly understand that we consider them “the enemy” – catastrophically worse.
“Gee, it seems that the NRA’s ‘solution’ to school shootings is more liberal gun rights… but the entire purpose of their organization is to encourage more liberal gun rights, which they would have been doing even if there was no school shooting, so I doubt whether they genuinely care about this problem or not.”
Very much the same can be said about the movement to suppress climate change, as demonstrated by a cartoon popular with members of that movement.
@rlms:
> I don’t think lying to police about being a terrorist is unique to Muslims.
That’s not the point. There are religions where swearing an oath on the holy book is explicitly meaningful. There are other religions where swearing an oath on the holy book is explicitly meaningless. Islam belongs to the latter category.
Whereas the right want to respond to school shootings by arming terachers. Are you quite sure there is no equivalence?
I’m going to be perfectly honest, I’m not muslim but if the police in the state where I’m living started rounding up members of my ethnic group and executing anyone suspected of being involved in terrorism publicly I would start making plans for how to nerve gas the national parliament. If it enjoyed broad public support from the population I wouldn’t even be that discerning and would just aim for fractions of the general population who support murder-on-the-street-without-trial.
Because at that point a civil war as been declared against me and I’m facing an existential threat.
Whoever thinks that your plan is a good idea is stupid beyond words. They’ve turned off their brains and given in entirely to the Toxoplasma. It’s not a coherent approach intended to achieve any kind of goal, it’s rage, rage, rage, rage fucking idiotic rage.
http://slatestarcodex.com/2014/12/17/the-toxoplasma-of-rage/
The idea is so bad that you should literally feel nothing but shame for thinking that it’s a good idea.
Your approach “provably” worked so well at protecting Dutch control that within 3 years the country had declared independence. Such fucking victory. Wow.
@Murphy:
I disagree. If your priors show that the only reasonable outcomes are
1. A prolonged terrorist campaign ending with the victory of your perceived enemies.
2. A short time of extreme oppression of religious minorities, potentially resulting in a civil war, but in any case ending with the victory of your perceived allies.
then it seems perfectly rational (and highly illegal, for good reason) to advocate for the latter.
Whereas you have considered Nabil’s point charitably and calmly explained your POV on the matter.
What makes you think that? Has a war ever been won by people who were less dangerous than furniture?
@publiusvarinius
Fully justified contempt and disdain is not the same thing as rage.
I gave it as much consideration as it deserved. Did anyone else even read the source he cited? It’s a damning condemnation for the tactic. it’s great if you want to feel great about yourself for about 6 months. Awful and stupid if your outlook is any longer than that. As in the example where the dutch were kicked out a few years later.
@Murphy,
It’s interesting what people see as their sacred values.
British schoolgirls are raped by the thousands or killed by the hundreds by jihadis, and to you that’s nothing to get worked up over. That’s a secular value, something to be traded for a decreased rate of auto accidents.
A idea of a jihadi being shot, on the other hand, works you up into a such rage that you’d consider killing your countrymen more-or-less at random. That’s a sacred value, with any trade off being unthinkable.
So what does it say about someone that the lives of our nations’ little girls aren’t sacred but those of our sworn enemies are? Personally I’d be ashamed to admit that.
@Fahundo: I don’t know, since I’m summarizing the position of someone else. In the hypothetical where Nabil’s idea is acted upon, this is clearly a non-issue. And yes, I am fairly sure that civil wars are usually/eventually decided by other qualities than pre-war viciousness.
What? Of course there’s equivalence. I’m saying there IS equivalence here.
I’d LOVE it if general society and mass media looked at leftist “solutions” to terrorism (and, as David Friedman correctly points out, global warming) with the same level of skepticism and incredulity as they look at the NRA’s solutions to school shootings!
@Nabil ad Dajjal
You didn’t read my post did you. Or at least you half read it then decided it was too much work to think.
I said if my own people started rounding up members of my own group and murdering them in the street then I’d fight back because at that point it’s a civil war with the end game being genocide against me and I would be perfectly happy to target supporters of that policy and not just the military.
The idea of some random people being dragged into the street and murdered without trial (it’s not even an execution, it’s simple murder) to “send a message” pisses me off. Whether it’s jews, muslims or Christians that people want to drag into the street and murder without trial.
Because it means that people have started listening to literal nazis and implementing their policy suggestions in my country.
Thousands of girls? What the ever living fuck does that even have to do with anything related to terrorism? It’s like you’ve smooshed together everything you consider evil in the world and then attributed it to an entire ethnic group in your desire to get in some genocide before lunch. Some pedophiles were active somewhere, apparently in your head they’re indistinguishable to you from anyone else from the same religion.
This isn’t SSC’s normal somewhat-right-wing-and-can-intelligently-justify-their positions stuff. SSC apparently now has literal nazis who advocate dragging people into the street and murdering them without trial to “send a message”. Fuck.
David,
I still remain amazed that this sort of thing hasn’t gained more traction on the right. It is the primary reason why I am an extreme skeptic on global warming.
There seems to he a HUGE overlap between the following three groups:
1. People who favored increasing the size and power of the state long before global warming was ever a thing
2. People who are greatly concerned that global warming is about to destroy civilization as we know it
3. People who believe the only feasible solutions to global warming involve increasing the size and power of the state
Now I can’t prove there is any sort of hoax or conspiracy going on here. But if there WAS a hoax or conspiracy along the veins of “let’s manufacture a fake catastrophe that we can use to make the populace more willing to increase the size and power of the state,” well, I feel like this is pretty much EXACTLY what it would look like…
This has a long tradition: Sunni scholars unanimously agree that ones who are forced to say words of disbelief are not subject to any blame before Allah or any Islamic court, and that one is most definitely not bound by such words.
Not just Muslims, Christian scholars would say the same. Nabil’s suggestion is basically coercing people to swear an oath under threat of death (“execute all the suspects” – and if you don’t swear this oath, then you’re a suspect).
Same principle as a guy putting a gun to your head and saying he’ll pull the trigger unless you convert to Islam. Most people might say the Shahada but afterwards, when the guy has been arrested and they’ve been rescued, how many of them are going to say “Well, I’m a Muslim now! I formally converted!”
As to “provably works”, internment without trial ended up radicalising a lot of young Northern Irish men (and their families) and if they weren’t sympathetic to/involved with the IRA before, they certainly were afterwards.
That’s one way to look at it.
Another way could be: the tendencies with capitalism and the pro-corporate that the left has always critiqued, namely the foisting of externalities onto the vulnerable and the inability to move towards any goal that can’t be captured into a profit, are now leading to one of the world’s biggest and most festering problems, validating that perspective and method of critique. The fact that the tools to solve the problem come from the left is a natural consequence of the fact that the problem is of a type that the left has been ruminating on for more than a century.
“British schoolgirls are raped by the thousands or killed by the hundreds by jihadis”
Citation needed.
@Matt
It’s kind of …within expectation…that your attitude to GW is 100% conspiracy theory and 0% science
Aaaaand the further equivalence is with “the right have always wanted cishet white male domonance, terrorism is giving the perfect excuse to pick on minorities like they always wanted to.”
The point I am trying and failing to make is that this sort of thing can’t be a good argument when used by one side, and bad when used by the other.
@DavidFriedman,
>Very much the same can be said about the movement to suppress climate change, as demonstrated by a cartoon popular with members of that movement.
A friend of mine is really worried about the fact that her child is slow to develop speech. The doctors say there aren’t strong symptoms of autism, and although the delay is considerable, it’s too early to worry too much. Despite this, she’s started taking the child to a speech therapist, has moved to higher quality daycare, and has enlisted her husband and extended family to help as much as possible with lots of recommended activities and games, reading to the child, etc.
When confronted with the possibility that her child’s speech delay may just be a harmless variation within the norm that would have corrected itself naturally within a year or two, she says that even if that’s the case, surely all those activities are good for the child anyhow, and the child appears to enjoy them.
I guess it’s possible to argue that perhaps she’s just really interested in giving the child the best care possible, having lots of reading time, etc. – and the worry about the possibly catastrophic outcome is more like a way to achieve those real goals.
But such an interpretation would be both bizarrely uncharitable and, not coincidentally, incorrect.
It’s quite evident that she’s genuinely moved by an acute fear that her child may never speak, which increases her zeal to read a lot and play a lot with her child (though it already existed before the worries) to an immense degree.
@Enkidum
He probably meant Rotherham:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rotherham_child_sexual_exploitation_scandal
Those guys weren’t jihadis per se, but they were muslim.
Too cynical. The Left is sincere in its distaste for colonialism, imperialism, etc., and I think it’s also sincere in attributing terrorism to those forces. And if you believe that, it follows more or less immediately that the way to minimize terrorism is to minimize the usual suspects.
This is probably wrong, but more because it leans too much on its oppression model (and denies agency to the people it models as oppressed) than because it’s using the issue as cover for political gain.
@ Anatoly
It’s a side issue to the point you are making, but I’d suggest you point your friend at Thomas Sowell’s books Late Talking Children and The Einstein Syndrome. Evidently his son was late talking, was not autistic, and back then there wasn’t much research on it and it was very worrying–he started looking into it and found a pattern of kids who talk quite late, have math/science/engineering and often music in their (genetic) family background, and I don’t remember what all else, it having been some years since I read the books. But your friend might find the information helpful.
Every person living in the country has to buy $10 million of terrorism insurance payable to the government in the event they become a terrorist. Insurance companies set rates based on risk so it costs little for most people. If you can't afford to buy insurance you have to leave the country or live in a "special place". Yes this would be unconstitutional but it would also greatly reduce terrorism.
Can’t wait to pay 300$ a month if I want to use encryption.
No, but seriously, do we actually have enough data concerning the risk factors that we could make accurate assessments?
Zodiac,
Good point about the encryption. Part of the value of insurance is that it creates incentives to gather new data and to improve risk assessments.
Right, so if one of my family members gets shot execution style in the back of the head by a police officer my premiums go up through the roof.
If I get attacked on the street by the local version of the KKK who happen to share a lot of the same members with the local police force then my premiums go up through the roof.
If I get generally treated like crap by horrible poeple my premiums go up through the roof.
Sounds like a way of legitimizing lynch mobs running people out of town.
“well, he was making his anti-terrorism insurance payments but then we formed a lynch mob, we checked with Mike from the insurance company and he said that since the formation of the mob the premiums were going to go too high to be affordable so we were in the clear for running him out of town”
It wouldn’t just be unconstitutional, it would also be unconscionable and genuinely evil.
Why not just pull a north-korea if you’re going to stop pretending to not be evil. If you become a terrorist the government finds the 10 people who you love/loved most in the world and tortures them to death publicly over the course of several months.
Won’t it be fun to find out how the definition of terrorist changes over time.
Not seeing that. Someone who is at high risk for Being a Terrorist would have to huge premiums, and might conclude that, since they have payed the price, they might as well commit the crime.
This will also incentivise people to hide information of interest to the security forces to lower their premium.
And given that the high risk group can;t afford high premiums, they will end up in the Special Place, so this is internment by the back door…only less effective, for the reasons given.
In libertarian belief there are a bunch of things that aer evil when done by the state, but perfectly fine when done by the market.
But this isn’t done by the market, it would be something mandated by the state and merely facilitated by the market.
This is false. The Nazis had to deal with terrorism while occupying Eastern Europe. They would indiscriminately and publicly kill people in towns where terrorist attacks occurred. It did not stop the terrorism. You simply cannot be brutal enough to stop it.
Can you provide a link to that effect?
I would be more convinced of that conclusion if we had ever at any point attempted to stop terrorism through brutality. It’s conceivable that reprisals along the lines of Ted Cruz’s promise to find out whether sand can glow in the dark would work.
That said, my preferred solution would be involve much less loss of innocent life. The Westerling Method seems to have worked for the Dutch in Sulawesi.
Bear in mind, the Dutch were physically present in Sulawesi. If you try to do this by remote control you just get Obama’s drone policy, so you are arguing for the status quo.
EDIT: Ah I see you were referring to doing this on Western soil. I’m leaving my comment anyway, since how to deal with Islamists abroad is also important.
Contrary to popular belief, Americans and British are in fact physically present within the US and UK respectively.
And there were very few Islamic terror attacks against the United States during the Obama administration, while here we are talking about Yet Another Terrorist Attack against a nation that hasn’t been drone-striking the crap out of every reasonably terrorist-like target it can find in half a dozen Islamic nations.
I was called upon recently here to say what I thought were the most egregious failures of the Obama administration, so it’s only fair to say that this is one of the things he got absolutely right. Wouldn’t have expected it a priori, and the Nobel Peace Prize was clearly premature, but as an effective and relatively bloodless non-tyrannical anti-terror strategy the combination of drone warfare with ordinary police and intelligence work has a lot going for it.
Well, that and not having a domestic population of two million unassimilated Islamic subjects.
Agreed on John’s position. I was extremely skeptical of the Obama Administration’s CT policy when it was initially rolled out, but I think it’s been an outstanding success overall. I still disagree with their conventional military and diplomatic strategies for Iraq and Afghanistan, but the heavy use of USSOCOM and the Intel Community along with international cooperation and heavy use of drones payed great dividends.
The only real downside has been been that it’s VERY hard to sustain this sort of operational tempo for the forces we’ve been using to make the targetting possible.
And before someone says that I’m horrible for not listing collateral damage as a downside, I’ll simply point out that there is no equally effective tactics that wouldn’t produce far MORE collateral damage.
Has nobody else actually read that wiki? The Westerling Method was “so successful” that within 3 years the country had declared independence. The only wonder is that the dutch government managed to force an agreement as a condition to that to not prosecute them for war crimes.
And this is being held up as a “success”?
Successfully pissing off the public in the country so much that within a few years they declared independence to get rid of you.
It was successful at its goal. The rebellion ended and peace was restored.
The fact that the civilian government then failed to capitalize on that victory doesn’t negate it. The same as the Tet Offensive in Vietnam or the Surge in Iraq; a government determined to lose a war will always find some way to surrender to a beaten enemy.
It’s an stale bit of rhetoric. Our military victories are war crimes, while our enemies’ crimes are noble resistance.
Not only do you apparently classify utter failures as success, you can apparently also classify utter defeat as victory.
Openly murdering civilians without trial is fairly textbook warcrimes.
Well, duh, that’s why you’re supposed to blow yourself up when you do it. That way any possible repercussions are immoral.
I think the Mongolians would disagree with you.
Rather: Westerners are insufficiently ballsy to be brutal enough to stop it.
Still, brutality is not required. A simple edict of expulsion would work.
Are you seriously suggesting that the Germans and Japanese in WWII weren’t brutal enough?
Wrong question.
The only question is whether a policy eliminates enemies faster than it creates new ones. In the case of the Axis powers, they were evidently producing too many enemies for them to handle – especially in a war of annihilation against the rest of the world. Consider a hypothetical scenario in which Peggy Sue and friends win the war. Do you think that they would be incapable of permanently suppressing domestic terrorism through brutality? I saw some documents related to Generalplan Ost, where the Nazis were considering “reducing” some conquered populations (including mine) by up to and including 100%. Dead people seldom commit terrorist attacks.
“Make a desert and call it peace” did work for the Romans.
There’s a bit of a difference between seeking to suppress rebellion/resistance, and intentionally starving ~30 million (as I believe GPO was supposed to).
@James Miller
cute line, but you’re quoting a polemic anti-Roman speech Tacitus put in the mouth of a tribal chieftain, not describing Rome’s standard occupation strategy, which tended to involve Romanizing the local elites and getting them invested in the smooth operation of the empire.
@Rob K
That was the goal, and it worked in part because of what elites feared would happen if they rebelled. See, for example, Hadrian’s treatment of the Jews.
This is false. The Nazis had to deal with terrorism while occupying Eastern Europe. They would indiscriminately and publicly kill people in towns where terrorist attacks occurred. It did not stop the terrorism. You simply cannot be brutal enough to stop it.
Two potentially apocryphal stories are relevant here. There’s a story (possibly of the Dazexiang uprising in China) where two military officers were prevented from getting their unit to its post on time. “What’s the penalty for being late?” “Death.” “What’s the penalty for treason?” “Death.” “I have news for you: we’re late.” With the Nazis, the threat of death was always an option, regardless of what you did. Better to risk death fighting them.
The second story concerns terrorism more recently. As the story goes, in 1985, as a response to Soviet-backed forces in Lebanon, members of a radical Hezbollah faction kidnapped Soviet diplomats. In response, Soviet envoys met with a Lebanese Shiite religious leader and threatened not just him, but his Iranian backers. They also kidnapped the relative of a top Hezbollah leader and killed him, then sent that leader a stern warning with names of some of his other relatives. The surviving kidnapped diplomats were shortly thereafter dropped off back at the Soviet embassy. (Most complete version of the story I’ve seen is at https://www.chroniclesmagazine.org/how-to-deal-with-hostage-takers-soviet-lessons/).
There’s not much we can do to stop true Lone Wolf terrorism or even just people going crazy. A car is a potentially lethal object; as long as we trust people with them, the potential for mass casualty incidents exists. What we can do is look at the state sponsors of terrorism. There’s a reason Arafat and bin Laden never strapped on suicide vests, and a reason governments like Iran pay groups like Hezbollah to act as proxy armies for them. As long as the people providing the money are personally immune from the risks of going to war, there’s no downside for them to encouraging terrorism.
I don’t think many SSC readers are idealistic enough to want to solve the problem of proxy wars in general. Speaking for myself (but I expect many would agree with me), Iran and Saudi Arabia can fund guerrilla groups (I think that’s a more accurate description if we’re talking about things like the Syrian civil war) to fight proxy wars as much as they want, if they can work out how to do it without causing terrorism in the West.
I’m very suspicious of this story. A Christian Science Monitor article on the event credits the Soviet Union having more allies in the area for the release of the diplomats. That version of events would explain why these were not only the last but also the first Soviet diplomats kidnapped; the Soviets hadn’t been targeted during the previous three years of the kidnapping campaign (no idea why they were targeted in this case; possibly somebody screwed up).
Yes. German occupation policies in WWII generally included shooting x number of locals for every German/collaborator killed/wounded. x varied depending on where they were. This did not prevent resistance and partisan movements from existing.
I’m pretty sure historical evidence suggests that some variant of stick-and-carrot is the most workable way to fight this sort of thing.
It won’t end well.
You guys are getting this wrong. In a globalized connected world islamic terrorism is best viewed as a response to brown muslim people being remote-control massacred on a daily basis for their shared faith.
I know this blog is filled with admiration for the products of the jewish diaspora– what will we get from the islamic diaspora? Instead of hyper-intelligent nuclear physicists perhaps new strains of super-terrorists?
Super-warriors?
And, right on cue.
If the reason to remote control massacre people was their Muslim faith, wouldn’t the targeting be considerably more random?
“If the reason to remote control massacre people was their Muslim faith, wouldn’t the targeting be considerably more random?”
I think the thought can be salvaged by taking it as meaning that little care is taken about which brown-skinned Muslims get killed rather than meaning that any random brown-skinned Muslims are being attacked.
I thought the point bintchaos was making was that someone out there believes they are being attacked for shared faith and responds based on that belief.
Sunni muslims get killed.
Not nearly as many as were killed by Shia Muslims during the Iran/Iraq war (and, of course, Shia by Sunni). Wars, unfortunately, kill people.
Sunni muslims get killed.
I can sympathize, because Islamic reaction is in may ways similar to the American Jacksonian school of foreign policy. We’re foreigners, and it doesn’t matter what came before, we hurt Sunnis and there must be a response. In a conflict between a fellow Muslim and a non-Muslim, you want to side with the Muslim, in a conflict between a Sunni and a Shia, you want to side with the Sunni (if you’re Sunni), and in a conflict between a Sunni kinsman and a non-Sunni kinsman, you want to side with the kinsman. The problem is you won’t stop to examine whether that way of thinking is sustainable.
9/11 isn’t viewed by the West, especially the American Jacksonians, as a legitimate response for dead Iraqi Sunnis, it’s viewed as a treacherous response to the US going in to support and help the Sunni-majority Kuwaitis. What we’re hearing is ‘It doesn’t matter that in balance you helped more Sunnis than you hurt, since you hurt Sunnis, we’re justified in going after you.’
I get the impression that you haven’t actually spoken to many Islamic insurgents. This isn’t about revenge, this is about Baraka. They don’t fight because they expect to win, they fight because it’s good for thier soul.
In humans some part is always about revenge…the neuro-receptors for revenge are co-located in the same small area of the neocortex as for opiates and sex.
And yes, the mujahideen are pretty much guaranteed a place in jannah if Allah accepts their shahada.
Again, salvation by works. Because of the exemplar of the Sahaba and the Tabi’un atrocity is permitted.
A muj i used to speak to often told me the Companions feared riyya (pride, arrogance) every day, that it would deny them entrance to jannah.
The muj fight with the expectation they will live again in jannah.
https://twitter.com/ye_wenjie3/status/871568331685462016
So, some part of terrorism is also about opiates? Or with humans some part always about opiates?
Instructions unclear, war on drugs ramped up.
No, the point is revenge is addictive and pleasurable.
Like opiate use and sex.
…and that’s precisely why calling terrorism “a response to brown muslim people being massacred via remote-control” is horse-shit.
Like I said, for the rank and file this isn’t about revenge, it’s about Baraka. Even without drone strikes, the drive to seek salvation through works would remain.
The left often call for less warfare in the ME. I’m disappointed that the right wingers here have not addressed that point, preferring lurid conspiracy theories.
Truedat.
What I see in all these discussions is a total lack of reality processing and zero understanding of demographic shift. The Arab Spring was caused by global connectivity and the Internet. The internet accelerates socio-entropic decay of the existing equilibrium systems. Insurgents and revolutionaries are suddenly able to convert and recruit globally.
And note: Islam is the fastest growing religion.
My hypothesis is one reason is that Islam is more competitive on the internet (especially with youth demographics) than christianity, which is sort of an uncool antique religion– not exciting. I met many IS sympathizers in gaming and anime online communities.
Also, large percentage of youth in the population correlates with revolutions and insurgencies. The growth plates for youth population bulge (for the nxt 40 years) are centered in ME, North Africa, and Sub-saharan Africa, places where there are majority sunni muslim populations.
It is possible that we will see migration of 100s of millions out of Africa moving north. Civil wars, climate change famine, economic migration, etc. The conservative position on this seems to be build anti-immigration barriers and “make the sand glow”– I assume that is a bombing metaphor.
The problem is US hostage-to-fortune Israel. A tiny pocket of 8.8 million Israeli jews in a sea of 100s of millions of sunni and shia muslims that are intransigently hostile to Israel. Soon to experience migration pressure from Africans moving north. US tries to force ME allies into partnership with Israel under the table, but if the populations get wind of this scheme they will topple their governments.
At a minimum youth population of 1 billion in Africa means a depthless recruiting pool for islamic insurgencies.
So this problem is only going to get worse. And no one is talking about it.
US strat has always been to arm the minority to oppress the dangerous majority.
I dont think that is viable under the kind of migration tsunami we are going to see over the next 40 years.
And yet, when their poster boy had eight years in office (including a couple with total party control of Congress), he did very little to decrease the amount of war in the ME.
And that betrayal was a significant contributor to a leftist insurgency revolting against the establishment center-left liberal who was widely and mostly-correctly seen as being the biggest war booster within that administration.
(Granted, Bernie himself was mostly focused on domestic policy and is relatively moderate on foreign policy, but the vast majority of the leftward critiques of HRC I saw, and all the ones I made, included mentions of Libya and/or Honduras)
I’m not British, but it looks like something similar is happening over there, too.
Obama had a stealthy strategy for disengaging the US from the ME without abandoning Israel. It was deliberately kept from the US public and media. But those darned hyper-intelligent jews figured it out!
This is probably the only way disengagement could happen before the demographic shift timer starts going off.
HRC would have continued it…unsure about Trump.
From what I have observed in this community, Trump is the perfect avatar of the GOP– he leads with his gut. In any situation he prefers his gut feeling to either established policy or expert advice. That is fascinating– conservative SSC commenters (even while highly educated) prefer their gut solutions– bombs and drones, law enforcement, borderline fascism, military might– its inconceivable that superpower US could fail to crush these insignificant “losers”. The objective of terrorism is to convince citizens
that their government cannot protect them.
The sans-culottes were terrorists you know.
Robespierre–
La terreur n’est autre chose que la justice prompte, sévère, inflexible; elle est donc une émanation de la vertu ; elle est moins un principe particulier, qu’une conséquence du principe général de la démocratie, appliqué aux plus pressants besoins de la patrie.
–Sur les principes de morale politique
(Terror is nothing other than justice, prompt, severe, inflexible; it is therefore an emanation of virtue; it is not so much a special principle as it is a consequence of the general principle of democracy applied to our country’s most urgent needs.)
Then why is there so much Muslim on Christian terrorism in places like Egypt? What did Egyptian Christians do to provoke such treatment?
I think that at some point, we need to stop blaming the victims.
(A satire comment shamelessly ripped off from Popehat (https://www.popehat.com/2015/11/18/the-current-refugee-crisis/. This comment is meant to be read as a tongue-in-cheek joke. I’m currently reading a few WWII books on the Nazi bombings, and thinking back and forth between London today, and the London my grandparents lived in during the blitz.)
“Did you hear? A German bomber took out a pub in Burough market. There are reports of up to 11 killed. Something has to be done.”
“Yes, it’s a tragedy. Our community has to join together and strengthen after this attack.”
“Perhaps more than that, don’t you think? If an enemy aircraft bombs our country we should react with vigilance!”
“Look, I understand why you feel that way. But we need to understand this within a rich and level-headed context: Yes, a German bomber destroyed our pub, there is no denying this. However, this only happens once or twice a year, it’s extremely rare. You have a higher chance of dying in a car accident than from a German bomb. Statistically, we are safer than ever.”
“Well, sure, I suppose that’s true. Still, I know I might die in a car accident at any time, but being attacked feels different.”
“That’s a normal cognitive bias, but it’s not rationally grounded. I feel less safe when I fly in airplanes, but I know that they are perfectly safe.”
“I don’t think you’re being reasonable. Germany is a sovereign nation, they attacked us. Is that not war?”
“Again, I understand it seems this way, but you need to understand this from Germany’s political system. Currently the neo-Fascists control only 3% of Parliament. Now, some of their members are in cahoots with the German airforce. Not many, but some. Every once in a while, they orchestrate a revenge bombing against the greater German establishment’s wishes. Now, this is unforgivable, but if you recall the mass fire-bombing and rape the German women and children suffered 15 years ago at the end of the war, you can certainly empathize with their frustration.”
“So we sit back and just take this?”
“Do you suggest we bomb Germany again? This is only 3% of their parliament, the vast, overwhelming, majority of Germans do not support these actions. That is no basis for a justified war. In fact, it’s not even clear these bombings represent the German sovereignty. And need I remind you that you’re more likely to die from a car accident? I even read somewhere you’re more likely to choke to death on your food: We are safer than ever before. In fact, It’s even suggested that these attacks are less common than right-wing attacks committed by Native Brits.”
“But surely you can at least admit that these bombers are in contact with some German immigrants. We have proof that some of them are tipping off the neo-Fascist party coordinates to bomb.”
“Yes, surely some of them are, but that’s the tiny minority. Most come from families who are aligned with the Christian Democrats. In fact, some of them moved here even before WWII. We benefit vastly from their culture.”
“Do we really?”
“Certainly we do. The Volkswagen is an incredibly safe car. In fact, I bet if we did the cost benefit analysis, we would find that access to the Volkswagen saves more lives than the rogue German bombers kill. Again, these cognitive biases are hard to shake. But it’s better than having useless and hateful reactions. We have to deal with very low risks of being bombed, it’s part of the risk we take living in this world. There are no simple solutions.”
Why yes, Germans living in the allied powers did face unwarranted discrimination and prejudice during the world wars, as natives blamed them for the actions of the German government they had no connection with, much like Muslims in the same countries do today. Very insightful!
I’ve never been able to come up with any sort of self-consistent idea of what rules would have justified burning millions of civilians alive, vast amounts of whom were anti-Nazi and/or even Jewish themselves, but would make it clearly wrong to jail Germans living in Britain for fear they were colluding with the German government.
The generally accepted story of WWII though is one where this vast collective punishment against the Germans was completely necessary. If you gotta burn a few hundred thousand women and children alive to win the war, you do it. I’m not even saying that was wrong, it’s just interesting to me how our ideas of collective punishment change over time.
I’m not saying one doesn’t exist, I’m not a WWII historian, but the actions of the allies (Churchill specifically) during WWII didn’t really consider anything except optimizing the probability of winning.
Similar to how it’s acceptable for the U.S. to use drone strikes to killer terrorists knowing that some innocents will die, but if Trump decided to close Gitmo by killing all of the prisoners there he would probably end up being convinced of murder.
Nah, the salient difference in that example is that people who are already in prison are not a threat.
I think establishing the precedent that we execute prisoners when they become politically inconvenient to us would have pretty substantial costs, and establishing the precedent that the president could ignore existing laws in ordering people killed would have still greater costs. To avoid those costs, I favor having the president know that doing those things will likely end up with him impeached, removed from office, and sitting in a prison cell somewhere.
That there is the argument. Classical thinkers and through them the modern right have traditionally approached physical violence/war in terms of existential conflict. They explicitly reject the “politics by other means” theory of warfare in favor of “Don’t fight unless must. But if you must, fight with absolute commitment” and “If an injury must to be done to a man, ensure that it is so severe that his vengeance need not be feared”. If burning Dresden (or Atlanta) will end the war one day sooner, that is what must be done.
I don’t think this is necessarily the “accepted story”. The very widely read American popular historian Howard Zinn, who was himself a bomber pilot during the war, was very critical of the Allied bombing campaign. British philosopher and prominent public intellectual A.C. Grayling wrote a pretty good book, Among the Dead Cities, critiquing the morality and efficacy of Allied, particularly British, bombing tactics. In the US, the parallel debate over the morality of the use of atomic weapons on Japanese civilian populations is, in my impression at least, fairly lively. And I think that in general, the kind of people who find summarily detaining civilians en masse without charges objectionable are also likely to find indiscriminate bombing of urban areas objectionable. So overall I think that people are more consistent than you’re suggesting.
That’s a special case because for several reasons, the left wanted to minimize the threat of the USSR, and that led to the left’s opposition to nuclear weapons. It doesn’t apply to bombing Germans (or really, to bombing Japanese without nuclear weapons).
That’s more propaganda than satire. Depicts their straw man as not wanting to do anything at all about the bombing (as opposed to a more realistic position of “we’re already doing a lot, and citizens freaking out and targeting ordinary Muslims isn’t going to help”), while conflating terrorism with a Nazi organized bombing campaign.
Noted, if I write it up again outside of SSC I’ll take your feedback into account (sincerely). As I mentioned in a comment above, I’m mostly interested in the way we view when collective punishment is or isn’t okay with respect to nations vs. non-nation actors. Obviously I have a view, which is that it’s not necessarily that different. I also don’t think they are doing much at all. May wants to restrict or regulate internet to stop this, I’d restrict immigration.
That comment is much more interesting to me than the long allegorical story: you’re making specific philosophical and policy positions. I too find it deeply troubling that politicians want to use terrorism as a reason to seize control of the internet.
I’ll work on improving my allegory 😉
Related to May, interestingly Corbyn is now trying to come out as tougher compared to May (sorry dailymail source, but has primary source in it http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4571320/Jeremy-Corbyn-accuses-Theresa-ignoring-warnings.html).
This is pretty interesting. Corbyn is definitely an… idiosyncratic figure. Having said that, the far left has–at least in my experience–been consistently less willing to be ‘hard on terror.’ This seems to make a change, at least rhetorically.
One important difference between collective punishment for amorphous groups vs countries–countries have decisionmaking mechanisms, so in some sense you can think of interactions with another country as being a game (in the game theory sense) played between two countries, so threats can work. Whatever the morality of threatening to nuke Russia if they nuke us (mostly killing innocent people all around), at least that threat probably works–Putin doesn’t want his country nuked, and he has a lot of power to prevent his country’s military from nuking the US.
Amorphous groups like “all Muslims living in the UK” don’t have a decisionmaking mechanism that can respond to your threats of collective punishment. So if you say “any Muslim terrorist attack in the UK will lead to twice as many Muslims being executed as there are non-Muslim victims,” your threat probably isn’t all that effective–the outlier committed/crazy terrorists say “Good, the worse the better” and go drive a van into a crowd of people, and then you execute a bunch of random people who had nothing to do with the terrorist attack. There, you’re playing a game with several million people, all with different goals and payoff functions. So the deterrence strategy won’t work as well.
“Citizens freaking out and targeting ordinary Muslims isn’t going to help”
Absolutely.
But, isn’t the “more realistic position” itself a straw-man? Or rather, a shit-man?
I mean, I’ve not heard anyone suggest that revenge be taken on Muslims willy-nilly. I’ve only heard people suggest that Muslims must obey the law, be forced to obey the law, and that since we have a potential sectarian problem with Muslims, their increase should be controlled.
Does a straw-man of a straw-man equal a good argument?
Are Muslims exempt from the law currently?
No, but Rochdale.
They also seem to have more difficulty obeying it.
Well, in certain localities Muslims and the law have a “don’t ask don’t tell” arrangement going on.
@Sandy
The guy who eventually prosecuted that case (after the CPS had failed to due to a fear of appearing racist) was a Muslim. There certainly was a systematic problem of police and social services not doing anything for fear of appearing racist (which obviously has nothing to do with Islam). You can certainly argue that there was a systematic problem of South Asian men (especially, but not exclusively Pakistanis) forming rape gangs disproportionately often (although of course the rapists are still a tiny fraction of their population, much smaller than the proportion of Irish priests who were charged with sexual abuse). I don’t think you have any evidence that Muslims disproportionately ignored rape gangs, and if you do I’d like to see it.
“All right… we’ll give some land to the Muslims! But we don’t want the Irish!”
That is indeed a logical position.
“I mean, I’ve not heard anyone suggest that revenge be taken on Muslims willy-nilly.”
Have you read the SSC comments lately? There’s someone a few comments up claiming that we should try being more brutal than the Nazi occupation of Eastern Europe (I’m only being slightly uncharitable here).
Yeah, maybe.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ChjfFx_zLU
Best speech I’ve seen in a while.
I think they should execute anybody found guilty of being an accessory to terrorism, and stop terrorists coming in. Seems like a reasonable compromise.
You’ve not? The guy laying hardboard in my hallway a few days back was talking casually about how we needed to “slaughter them all, all of them” in reference to muslims living in the UK. Bonus later in the day “Mr Trump has the right idea”
It’s a disturbingly popular position. Some people genuinely believe that random Muslims are acceptable targets for revenge.
Oh dear… that’s a bit of a worry.
One of the key elements of the Geneva conventions is that people involved in the armed conflict (soldiers, etc.), needed to be visually identifiable with some sort of uniform. This was primarily a protection mechanism for the civilian population. It was understood that if all combatants were wearing uniforms then the civilian population was not a threat and could be disregarded. The flip-side is that fighting out of uniform (subject to a few trivial exceptions) either was a war-crime, or it deprived the civilian population of those protections. So it was to the benefit of the civilian population to ensure that the military wore uniforms.
With terrorists, especially suicide attackers, we lack the war-crime approach. We cannot easily identify these people in advance and try/punish them. I’ve yet to have come across a standard uniform for western infiltrating suicide attackers which is distinct from civilian attire.
So instead we face the “whole population” problem. Unlike the Westphalian model of geographically-localized state-warfare, we’re dealing with cross-border ethnic/cultural/religious/ideological warfare of a sorts. So many of the “enemy civilians” will in-fact be neighbors.
It’s not nice. I doubt it’s ethical. And I don’t know if it would be effective. But it does follow from extrapolating the existing standards for the rules of armed conflict.
Welcome to the intersection of diversity and proximity.
Being maximally charitable to the guy, this sounds like chest-thumping rhetoric concerning what the government response should be. Even if I disagree vehemently with him, it’s not at all the same as condoning vigilante justice against random Muslim citizens. The populations he’s suggesting we bomb aren’t random after all. The solution actually would work. It’s just that some of us consider “genocide of truly staggering scope and scale” to be an unacceptably high cost for fixing the problem.
@xXxanonxXx
if any nation on earth set out to genocide a billion people do you honestly think that that would be the end of their troubles even if they succeeded? At that point it’s in the interest of literally every other country to nuke them out of existence before they turn their genocidal cross-hairs on them.
@Garrett
That’s a remarkably motivated and “inventive” reading. By that logic if a nutjob American shoots up a school in Europe I’m then justified in topping any random American tourist I see. because the American nutjob wasn’t in uniform.
If you can derive and accept that from the rules of armed conflict then you can derive and accept pretty much anything no matter how ridiculous, unreasonable, downright evil or absurd.
@Murphy
No, I don’t believe it would be in the interest of literally every country to nuke the coalition that just carried out history’s most terrible genocide. They’re militarily formidable, for one, and completely willing to engage in crimes against humanity to protect their citizenry. That’s just an aside though, as it’s an evil and ridiculous idea that will never really be on the table. My point was that I take this…
…to mean things like vigilantism, random citizen-on-citizen violence. Whereas the man laying hardboard sounds as if he’s getting at something more the like state stripping all Muslim’s of citizenship and engaging in total war against the religion. I’m less concerned with people talking about the latter than the former, because the former might actually happen.
I know a bunch of people that say we should carpet bomb all muslim countries to the ground with no regard for civilian lives. Does that count?
Does that include Oman?
Definitely.
Hmmm… maybe I need to expand my social circle and meet more of these delightful people.
I realize that you aren’t literally comparing Islamic terrorism to the Blitz, but I feel that making cosmetic analogies without noting relevant substantive differences can run into non-central fallacy/worst-argument-in-the-world territory, so:
According to Wiki, around 40,000 British civilians died during the actual Blitz, which lasted about 8 months. Whereas, according to data noted in a Daily Mail article I found via a cursory Google search (would like to link but comments with too many links seem to get flagged as spam), 1934 was the year with the highest number ever of British road fatalities, at around 7,300. So Britons would have been quite rational, during the actual Blitz, to regard German bombs as a much greater threat than auto accidents. (Whereas regarding Islamic terrorism today, which seems to cause 100 fatalities a year at most, as a considerably greater threat than auto accidents, which in 2012 caused around 1,700 fatalities in the UK, is puzzling.)
I hasten to note that there are obviously many other reasons why one might oppose immigration, and Islamic immigration in particular, and that if one places a sufficiently low value on the putative benefits of immigration, harsh restriction to prevent even a small number of fatalities may be rational.
This analogy falls flat for me for a few reasons. One, it just seems really implausibly far-fetched for a fringe group to be able to use the weaponry of a modern, rational state to carry out an attack on another state without the consent of high ranking political and military figures. In real life, if a state condones an Islamic terrorist attack against Western civilians, like the Taliban in Afghanistan in regards to 9/11, it can expect to be attacked in retaliation with relatively little dissent from Western liberals. If the state is so weak that it can’t stamp out Islamic radicals within its own (nominal) borders, as in Somalia, Syria or Pakistan, it’s hardly uncommon for the US in particular to attack the terrorist groups.
Two, I also think that the distinction between civilian populations and the government/military of a nation is a valid and important distinction both in World War 2 and in today’s War on [Sunni Islamic] Terror[ist groups]. Instead of just randomly murdering Germans and Japanese left and right, I think the appropriate goal of the Allies in World War 2 would have been to destroy the military and political apparatuses of the Axis states. I think this is true despite the fact that no doubt many German and Japanese civilians supported and/or enabled the crimes committed by their governments. Likewise, I think it’s reasonable today to define the enemy as specific Islamic militant groups and their members/material backers, even though there are some (I believe Pew polling shows a fairly small minority of) Muslim civilians who support them.
I agree fully that the idea that Muslim terrorist attacks are as likely as (implicitly white) right wing terrorist attacks is absurd and risible, even in absolute but particularly in per capita terms, given that in most Western countries ethnic Europeans are like 6-30x the Muslim population. (Surely Muslim terrorist attacks are hate crimes against Westerners, and cause many more fatalities than domestic Western hate crimes against Muslims, but nonetheless the narrative seems to be that Muslims have more to fear from Western Islamophobia than Westerners do from Muslim Europhobia.)
I somewhat agree, somewhat disagree with this. On the one hand, I think that collective punishment is generally morally and practically questionable at best and that the risk of dying in a terrorist attack is indeed very low. On the other hand, I share your frustration that liberals/leftists stubbornly refuse to see any connection between Islamic terrorism and Islamic immigration, fail to admit that sharply restricting Muslim immigration, as eastern European countries like Poland and Hungary do, is in fact a very simple solution to Islamic terrorism, and that liberals/leftists treat living with the threat of Islamic terrorism as an unchangeable fact of nature, like the fall of rain or changing of the seasons, when in reality it’s the result of specific decisions about national identity that countries like the UK make differently than countries like Japan.
Thanks for the reply, I think that’s a fair point. In the future when I wanna try writing something silly like this I should try to go more along the Popehat style, where they did it scifi, so it was clearly an abstraction.
Whereas I think mine died halfway between nonsensical abstraction and actual historical facts.
Turn in your Bibles to the book of Numbers, chapter 12.
We find our hero, Moses, where we left him last, as the leader of a bunch of people wandering in the desert around 1450 BCE. His siblings, Aaron and Miriam, are upset that he married a Kushite woman, and they start challenging his position of leadership. They too, they say, talk to God, and should be on some kind of even level with Moses.
God gets mad about this, and insists that Moses is the rightful holder of leadership over the wandering Israelites. He strikes Miriam with tzaarath, a skin disease (possibly fictional) which creates a severe state of ritual impurity.
The whole deal is resolved in the end, with Miriam being sent away from the Israelites for seven days of ritually impurity, after which she is accepted back into the group.
There is a possible racial angle to this story. Kushites are, in the Bible, a people who live near Egypt, and are noted for their skin tone — they’re either black in the conventional sense of the word, or at least noticeably darker than the Israelites. Meanwhile, tzaarath is a disease which turns skin white.
So Miriam complains about a woman with dark skins and is turned into a unhealthy white-skinned woman herself. I don’t know if this is meeting modern racial concerns into an ancient text that does not actually address them, but it seems a bit too much to be a coincidence.
Nah, it really is addressing racism approximately as we understand it. Kushites are depicted in New Kingdom art as frizzy-haired black people, while Berbers and Semites were depicted as lily-white and the Egyptians themselves as an ambiguous bronze or, for women, yellow.
As you probably know, according to Jewish tradition, Miriam criticized her brother not for marrying this woman, but for separating from her (in order to fulfill his unique prophetic responsibilities).
I did not know that, but I looked it up and Rashi says so, so that’s good enough for me. My Jewish tradition knowledge is extremely uneven, and mostly consists of reading the Bible with Rashi, sort of at random when the mood strikes. I used to read the Bible by itself, but that’s gotten dull. But Rashi’s never dull.
Now, Rashi doesn’t make Miriam the racist here, but he still manages to bring up the race angle in an unexpected way:
האשה הכשית: על שם נויה נקראת כושית כאדם הקורא את בנו נאה כושי, כדי שלא תשלוט בו עין רעה:
“The Kushite woman: on account of her beauty she was called a Kushite, just like a man might call his handsome son “Kushite” [using a negative nickname] to ward off the evil eye.”
That’s cold.
Anybody mind if I drop another link to the forum I’ve been working on? It’s intended to allow large number of people to talk about complicated ideas and reach meaningful conclusions. You can see it in practice over on the right edge of the link. It’s still very much in alpha, but I think the basic idea comes through. Anyway, Registrations are open for anybody who thinks the idea is interesting and wants to see how it works. And I’d love to hear any thought you might have, even if you don’t want to use the thing right now. (Indeed, especially if you can tell me why you don’t want to use the thing right now.)
Link doesn’t work for me.
Weird. What kind of an error do you get? Does this one work?
If you’re getting a blank page, did you disable NoScript or any add-on that might be interfering?
I can zoom in and out with the slider on the left or the scroll wheel,
but I can’t click any nodes. I hadn’t zoomed in close enough. Neato.
Oh hey! What do you think? Any suggestions?
Question for anyone with knowledge of IT and its recruiting apparatus: How much of a pay raise (in %) can a contract-to-hire employee expect to get once he is hired?
Assume the field is IT, the location is in the lower Midwest, the hiring organization is big and has fairly deep pockets, and that the employee’s current hourly rate is between $35 and $40.
Seems weird to look at it in terms of a percentage increase. Ultimately the question is what you could make elsewhere, which you’d find out by getting competing offers, or estimate by trying to quantify the locally prevailing wage. If they’re paying you $35-40 now, and that’s more than you could make elsewhere, why expect an increase at all?
Because they’re no longer having to pay a cut to the recruiting agency.
Oh, I see. Fees can vary widely across agencies. If the agency is paying you $40/hr then they may well be making $80/hr, although in that case they’re also bearing costs like the payroll tax, benefits and HR overhead, so the hiring company’s costs would go up if they paid you $80/hr.
Yes, that’s why I’m asking the question. I know that just because the recruiting agency is making 15% of the contractor’s rate doesn’t mean the contractor would get that 15% if he was hired on. But he should get some of it. How much could he expect?
i havent worked in the us, but from my experience of contracting in the uk and oz, becoming a permanent employee has always meant being payed less than a contractor.
their argument is that because you’re now a permie you have stability, a career path, training programmes etc you get paid more for being a contractor because you have to cover the times when you dont have a contract, have to pay for your own training etc
It’s hard to say. The recruiting company no longer gets its cut, but on the other hand, the worker starts getting benefits. It seems like the general rule still holds: What are you worth on the market?
I have an idea for a website: it’s a wiki-style site that catalogues industry jargon (the jargon used by people who work in a given industry), in as many industries as possibe. It’d be a wiki site so that it can keep up when jargon changes or new jargon is introduced. Each term would have a simple-language translation/explanation.
A site like that would be useful for…
– people who want to sound informed when they make customer service calls
– fiction writers
– new hires in a given industry
-others…
Is there anything already like this?
I recall in the early days of Wikipedia, someone edited my alma mater’s page to mention some euphemism for a variety of sexual practice they claimed was common there. I had never heard of it and so I deleted it, and they reinstated it, asserting without proof that it was totally a thing. The problem with jargon is that it’s hard to distinguish “legit” jargon from things that only a few people say. Wikipedia deals with this by having some standard of notability and proof, and jargon that passes this threshold can go on wikipedia if it survives the process. At the other end is urban dictionary, which accumulates all manner of bullshit. So I guess I’d want to know how your site would differentiate itself from those and deal with the issues they face.
There could be some kind of qualification process for being able to post to it?
Could work. Knol tried vetting authors ~10 years ago.
Isn’t that just the urban dictionary?
No, for at least 3 reasons I can think of off the top of my head, and probably more…
– UD isn’t dedicated to industry jargon.
– UD isn’t searchable by industry.
– UD isn’t QCed to the level of, say, Wikipedia.
Are there any ways to reduce the amount of time needed to fall asleep? I think it takes me about 30 min on average, which feels like a waste of time. I’ve already tried
– going to bed at the same time every day (still doing that)
– rituals (as in stuff like ‘count from 1 to 60 twice’. Gave up on those, I always feel the need to let my mind wander)
– listening to white noise (still doing that, too).
The heat is a definite problem. I’ve done better during winter. But I don’t know what to do about it.
Have you tried simply going to bed later or is that not an option? Some people have just very persistent inner clocks that are very difficult to retrain.
https://www.amazon.com/Frogg-Toggs-Original-Chilly-Cooling/dp/B06XQBRD29
The best thing I know of for staying cool. It’s a 33″ x 13″ flat slow-release sponge. If it doesn’t do enough by itself, aim a fan at it.
I used to have a really inconsistent rymth and always had difficulties keeping bedtime from sliding farther and farther forward, and an even harder time pulling it backwards again. Now that I managed to adopt a stable rythm I’m quite hesitant to mess with it – also it’s 11 PM which makes it so I can stand up at 6 AM which I often have to.
So no, I haven’t tried. I don’t think it’s feasible in my case.
Eliminate exposure to blue light a few hours before you attempt to fall asleep. You can buy blue blocker glasses.
Interesting, I was on the verge of buying them once when I tried polyphasic sleep, then it dropped off my mind. I wasn’t sure how credible the idea is. Might try it this time.
You can also try using F.Lux for your computer, which changes the color temperature of your display with the day/night cycle, so that it appears reddish when it’s bedtime. I can vouch for this – I found myself nearly falling asleep at my desktop a few times after I started using it.
Tiring yourself out with exercise. Can be difficult if you’re at a level of fitness where tiring yourself out causes you a high level of pain/discomfort that then impairs your sleeping, though in that case arguably getting out of it should be a high priority if at all possible.
Thirty minutes doesn’t sound so bad. It’s about where I’m at now after great diligence in my sleep routine. In the past, it could take me an hour or more to fall asleep. Some things you could add to your list are:
1. Counting how many hours you’ve been awake, and only going to sleep after 16~ hours have elapsed.
2. Not stimulating your brain too much before bedtime. No video games or heated internet discussions–just relaxing activities like books or midnight walks.
3. Not eating close to your bedtime, especially not high energy foods.
4. Not drinking coffee later in the day. Preferably, it should probably be taken as early as convenient, if at all.
5. Melatonin pills. I’ve tried these things and not found any great effect, but allegedly they shorten the time it takes to fall asleep by a small amount.
6. Eliminating stressors. This is related to #2, but worth specifying, as causes of anxiety can be especially deleterious. Basically, anything that causes you anxiety should be avoided before bed, as anxiety hormones do more than just stimulate your brain, they also directly inhibit it from shutting off.
7. Advanced super rituals. I agree that it’s usually preferable to let the mind wander, but sometimes the mind is uppity and only wants to wander places that cause it stimulation. For these occasions, I focus my attention on my feet in a kind of pseudo-zen-Buddhist manner, just paying attention to the subtleties of their sensation. At the same time, I will try to focus what’s left of my brain function on images of deer and the weird shapes that play in the darkness of my eyelids. I think counting sheep is really bad for modern people as we don’t see much sheep, but we do sometimes see deer. I alternate between my feet and the images as best I’m able, in a sort of teeterboard manner, with one method substituting for the other when the other can no longer be sustained. I have tried also controlling my breathing, but this gets my heart rate up for some reason; it does not harm my ability to sleep, but nevertheless, it is unpleasant. This approach, the whole of it, is just my backup approach for sleeping. I do not use it all the time, but it usually works on the occasions I need it for.
What I’ve always done is read a book, in bed, until I find myself nodding off. Then put the book away – I’m immediately asleep.
That doesn’t reduce the time needed to fall asleep, but it does eliminate the waste of time.
My equivalent is to do low stress mental work, such as plotting out part of a novel, while trying to fall asleep. That has the advantage over reading that I can do it with my eyes closed and so gradually drift off.
I haven’t read in bed for years, but I remember that it worked similar to what you’re describing. This sounds like a pretty obvious solution that I hadn’t thought off. I think I’ll try it.
I second this. I turn all lights in the room off, then read a kindle with backlighting on a low setting. Once I read the same sentence multiple times because I’m not processing it, I put the kindle down and go to sleep pretty quickly.
I also recommend putting white noise on, either from a fan or a machine like this.
Auto-hypnosis?
My trick for falling to sleep is the following:
I can remember every shot of the golf round I played the first time I broke 80. I play each shot in my mind. Remembering the hole, what club I hit, the ball flight, and where the ball ended up. Then I play the next shot.
Usually I’m asleep by hole 3 or 4, sometime 6 or 7.
Obviously this won’t be exactly replicable for anyone else, but I think the idea is solid. It’s a pre-programmed series of steps, repeated the same way each time, but it’s not boring (like counting).
I have a theory that “counting sheep” only applies to shepherds who are simply remembering each sheep in their flock.
It’s not that I don’t believe rituals work, it’s that I can’t do them. I’ve tried, and after a few nights I got frustrated because I wanted to think about stuff. I concluded that going against desires can’t be a good idea and gave up.
I think the trick is to find something just engaging enough that you don’t get frustrated and want to do something else, but not so engaging that it keeps you awake.
I watch Star Trek episodes.
The Dilbert guy mentioned in a book that easily digestible carbohydrates make him drowsy, so much so that he can block the effect of too much caffeine with a bowl of rice.
Dunno what it’s worth; people have different genetics and intestinal microbiomes.
If you try that, keep in mind that adding other stuff (e.g. fats) may influence digestion speed. Probably needs some experimenting.
EDIT: I noted a similar effect for me, with up to 2 hrs between eating and sleepiness.
I like to listen to audiobooks/podcasts while falling asleep – it seems to keep the verbal parts of my brain occupied so that I don’t keep myself awake with my own thoughts. I’ve gotten really good at noticing when I’m starting to pass out, pausing the playback and falling asleep pretty much immediately afterwards. I think it still takes about half an hour, but at least I’m making progress on my reading list.
Also, Melatonin
I just have a few stacks of about 50 “falling asleep” books which I read over and over again in somewhat dim light (incandescent works best). They are good enough not to be boring, and super-familiar enough not to require a ton of mental energy. It works for me and it’s easy to try.**
That said if you have an active day, 30 minutes is really not so bad. The best you can probably do is to move some of that to “presleep” like I did, where you’re reading for 15-20 minutes and then it only takes 5 to fall asleep.
**My top three go-to categories, depending on my mood, are math (Mathematical Games, Econometrics, Godel Escher Bach, etc); cartoons (Complete New Yorker or The Complete Far Side); and nautical fiction (Patrick O’Brian, Horatio Hornblower, Kydd, Ramage, etc.)
Make the room dark. By this, I mean to eliminate light beyond the red end of the spectrum. That is, don’t have clocks with non-red displays, and get rid of or tape over all of those eye-raping blue LEDs that designers like to scatter over every piece of electronics these days.
I’m surprised that there aren’t more replies mentioning melatonin. Isn’t the readership fairly interested in nootropics in general? I was under the impression that melatonin was also one of the more commonly recommended nootropics after caffeine.
This is another vote in favor of melatonin. Especially helpful to get through Jet Lag
As some of you may know, women are vastly underrepresented in philosophy, which a lot of people in the field claim is because of sexism. I wrote a detailed post in which I argue that, despite what I call the “official narrative”, there is scant evidence that women face pervasive discrimination in philosophy and, on the contrary, there is a lot of evidence that they get some kind of preferential treatment. Perhaps more importantly, I argue that even if sexism really were pervasive in the field, it still wouldn’t explain why women are underrepresented in philosophy. That’s because what most people don’t realize is that a good explanation should not only explain why women are underrepresented in philosophy, but also why they are not in many other fields. I argue that, in view of these facts, the best explanation for the underrepresentation of women in philosophy is that, for whatever reason, they are less likely to be interested in philosophy than men. I show that, unlike the official narrative, not only does this hypothesis explain the data, but it’s independently supported by the evidence. I argue that, while there are often reasons to be concerned by the fact that women have different occupational preferences than men, this is probably not the case here. I conclude by arguing that, if philosophers really want to change the preferences of women toward philosophy, they probably can only do that by radically changing what counts as philosophy, which I think is not desirable. If they refuse to do that, the only way departments of philosophy could substantially increase the proportion of women in philosophy is by engaging in some kind of affirmative action, whose result would probably be the opposite of what they were trying to achieve. As you may remember, Scott had already discussed that issue a few years ago, when he criticized Leslie et al.’s study. I mention his criticism when I argue that we probably shouldn’t be concerned about the fact that women are less interested in philosophy than men.
You might want to check out this article from UofT philosophy prof Joseph Heath:
http://induecourse.ca/adversarialism-in-philosophy-a-defence/
Women are weirdly not deterred from entering certain professions, like law or surgery, where there are, in fact, a lot of sexist jerks.
—–
He also has a similar paywalled article in the Chronicle, but I don’t have access and haven’t read it:
http://www.chronicle.com/article/You-re-Wrong-The-Case/239985
Thanks for the link. I already knew about Heath’s blog, but I had missed this post, which I find absolutely excellent. I briefly mention the hypothesis that the adversarial culture of philosophy is responsible for the underrepresentation in my post.
My completely baseless speculation is that it all comes down to the social status of the men in a particular field, plus how people-oriented it is. That’s why we see no female deluge into computer science. Rock-bottom social status male geeks plus a focus on non-living systems = female wasteland.
Are male philosophers high status? Maybe in 390 BC.
I also see that stubbornly using “her” and “she” as default pronouns, no matter how distracting in context, has not raised male philosophers’ stock with women.
Edit: I’m also guessing that women with philosophical interests, especially big-concept philosophy and metaphysics, are very likely to be on the spectrum and be more male typical in interests and behavior.
But those also pay extremely well, at the high end anyway. Philosophy doesn’t. Lesson: enough money makes anything tolerable.
So Philosophy is the male equivalent of gender studies? Something you major in if you want to hang out among your own kind, and don’t care about never making any money?
Philosophy majors actually make pretty good money. They just don’t do it in philosophy.
This is probably because it attracts smart people, though, not because of the content.
Engineering pays well, too.
With the result that lots of women go into engineering in developing countries, where they pretty much have to take jobs for the money. But not in the West, where the woman is a lot more likely than the man to take a job that pays less but is more enjoyable.
Right, wake me from a drunken stupor and I could name like 50 high paying careers that women don’t seem as interested in, often with much lower jerk ratio.
Unless we’re talking about “analytical philosophy” which recognizes that the empirical methods of science are the only way to gain useful knowledge, I don’t see why women (or anyone for that matter) should care how represented they are in philosophy any more than they should care about how represented they are in stamp collecting or astrology.
As opposed to dirty “continentalal philosophy”, which is comprised only of Cultural Marxists and other such fools?
There is no such thing as “cultural marxism”. It’s just a smear word used by people who have never read Marx and who think anything that deviates from north american cultural values is “comminism”. What I think you are referring to is “postmodernism” which has been hilariously shown to be nonsense designed to impress fools (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sokal_affair). Marx was pretty much on board with the empirical methods of science being the only basis for knowledge. Historical materialism and atheism are fundamental things in Marx’s thought that are quite alien to the crowds usually refered to as “cultural marxists”. Saying that immigration is the reserve army of capitalism or criticizing aspects of jewish culture or the declaration of human rights like Marx did would be part of the seven deadly sins of these crowds. Many right wing fools endlessly quote Nietzsche and other continental philosophers to support their claims.
It’s frequently used to refer to people who seem to think of most, if not all, interpersonal interaction as oppressor/oppressed interaction, usually with the proviso that white people, and especially straight white men, can never be oppressed.
There are other ways of viewing the world, and people who use “cultural marxism” as a term generally see things other ways.
And what exactly has that got to do with Marx or even marxism? Cultural liberalism would be a better term to describe this and marxism as well as serious anarchism rejects the philosophical assumptions and rhetoric of liberalism that it considers as a bourgeois ideology.
кто кого?
And yet all these continental “philosophers” always manage to include some anti-capitalist rethoric in their inane screeds. I wonder where did they get the idea?
Anyway, modern Social Justice ideology is very clearly a derivative of Marxism. Not only the people who developed it were openly Marxists, but it shares with Marxism the same belief structure and (lack of) epistemology: both are collectivist ideologies that focus on the struggle between the “oppressed” and their “oppressor”. Both ideologies are fundamentally cultish, dogmatic, anti-enlightenment (they reject freedom of speech, freedom of association, equality before the law, due process, meritocracy, democracy), totalitarian (they want to police your thoughts) and they are prone to violence.
The difference is that in Marxism the oppressor-oppressed axis was based almost exclusively on wealth, or more precisely on the ownership of the means of production, while Social Justice, while paying some lip service to wealth distinctions, fundamentally recognizes as the oppressor anyone physically and culturally identifiable as a central example of a successful Westerner (white, male*, straight, Christian), and recognizes as the oppressed anybody who diverges from the stereotype (non-white, woman, gay/trans/attack helicopter, Musim/Wiccan/Atheist+, etc.).
(* not because Westerns women don’t exist, of course, but because, for historical reasons, the stereotype of a successful Westerner is male)
@vV_Vv
>Both ideologies are fundamentally cultish, dogmatic, >anti-enlightenment (they reject free speech, equality >before the law, due process, meritocracy, democracy) >and they are prone to violence.
(Classical) anarchism is anti-enlightenment, anti-meritocracy and in some cases resorts to violence. But it advocates (absolute) free speech, equality before the law, due process and (real as opposed to elected oligarchy) democracy. So using your logic, is it derived from marxism too then? Oh wait, it can’t because it precedes it historically.
It’s also news to me that capitalists do not resort to violence as well to silence their opponent as the historical record is replete with capitalists resorting to violence from gunning down workers gone on strike to invading countries to impose free trade.
Also I haven’t heard of anyone in the social justice crowd or even the larger left that rejects property which is a core idea that socialists agree about whether they are of the marxist or the anarchist variety. Anyone who doesn’t reject property is effectively a capitalist as property is the one single thing that makes capitalism possible.
Furthermore I don’t see how one can call people who are routinely criticized for being special snowflakes collectivists as opposed to individualists.
vV_Vv: I don’t think you get oppression points for being wiccan. It’s probably counted as white people faffing around because they have slack in their lives even (I’m not sure) though it might not be cultural appropriation.
By the way, is there a pronounciation for your handle? I just think of it as wings.
SchwarzeKatze: SJWs seem to be alright with smashing capitalism, but I don’t think they especially want to end property.
I have no idea where this puts them on the Marxist/not Marxist spectrum. I’d have said they are at least strongly influenced by Marxism.
This has come up before, but apparently enough people think “cultural Marxist” is a dirty swear word that one should either specify “Frankfurt School” or use the broader “Marxist cultural theorist.” The latter definitely exist and are overrepresented on the continent, but I don’t think all continental philosophers are Marxists, nor all Marxists continental philosophers. If one means the people who think everyone is oppressed in unique and exciting ways, “Intersectionality” and Critical Race Theory tend to be the operative terms.
Re. the Sokal Affair, from what I’ve read, the article wasn’t peer reviewed. A non-peer reviewed article is basically not an academic article, so it can’t really be an indictment of academics’ own vetting process (not that I think peer review works great or doubt the contention that something with a snappy title or a politically congenial conclusion will receive the benefit of the doubt in a way other work might not, just that the Sokal Affair seems a bad example for proving it. A better example, in my mind, is Arming America, though it doesn’t prove anything about postmodernism per se).
You can’t technically prevent anyone from engaging in capitalism if property isn’t outlawed. But they wouldn’t know that because they’ve never read Proudhon and/or Marx either and have the same understanding of the words capitalism and property as most proponents of capitalism do. To be strongly influenced by marxism you’d have to have at least read Marx and know what he was actually talking about which clearly isn’t the case. Actually the ideology from which SJ derives from is referred to by some actual marxists as liberal-libertarian which they consider as a cultural outgrowth of capitalism.
onyomi, thanks. I didn’t realize Arming America had been debunked.
As for Sokol, I feel he didn’t give his hoax a fair test. He revealed it too soon.
Yeah, I never got how “cultural Marxism” is a dirty right wing swear word but “Marxist cultural theory” and such are somehow perfectly fine.
@SchwarzeKatze
Democracy, in the usual meaning of rule of the majority, is incompatible with pure anarchism. And so it is having laws and courts to enforce them. Of course there are hundreds of variants of anarchism that compromise on certain points, but this fundamental tension still exist.
Most contemporary versions of anarchism (anarcho-socialism, anarcho-communism, anarcho-syndicalism) have certainly been heavily influenced by Marxism, and anarchism is now virtually universally considered a far-left ideology. The only exception is anarcho-capitalism.
Humans are violent apes, throughout history every group with any kind of power has practiced violence. This said, Marxism advocates for violence at a theoretical level in a way that capitalism never did, and going by their body counts, Marxists have killed far more people than capitalists did, both in absolute number and as a fraction of their populations.
Marxism and socialism don’t necessarily condemn property defined as having personal possessions. They condemn the private ownership of the means of productions, the capital. This is an important distinction: in Soviet Union, for instance, some people could accumulate significant amounts of wealth, but they were never “capitalists” as they did not own things like factories, farms, shops, etc.
Anyway, Social Justice is indeed more capital-friendly, which makes it more palatable to the Silicon Valley and Wall Street elites that bankroll it. As I said, it has largely retargeted its oppressor-oppressed axis from economic differences to physical and cultural differences.
They are very conformist in their anti-conformity, of course. Your typical SJW will claim some racial minority status if they can, even based on flimsy grounds (like saying that you are Native American because you are 1/8 Cherokee, even if you look white), or if they can’t, they will claim some made up gender identity and sexual orientation (e.g. demisexual gendervoid), plus some self-diagnosed mental illness (typically PTSD, since it’s easy to fake and can be used to police other people’s behavior). Add some pink/blue hair, an ugly tattoo or two, “problem glasses”, a hipster beard for males, and here it is your standard-issue special snowflake.
Of course, as soon they are confronted with actual diversity, primarily diversity of thought that they can’t categorize in their pre-made boxes, they go nuts.
@Nancy Lebovitz
Well, at least you don’t get the oppressor points for being a Christian. But yes, if you really want to win the Oppression Olympics, you’ll have to join the Religion of Peace.
I’ve never said it aloud, but in my mind it sounds like Vee Vee. Wings sounds cool though 🙂
@onyomi
It was published in a respectable journal in the field of Sociology. The fact that this journal did not practice peer-review and was nevertheless considered respectable speaks volumes about the level of intellectual rigor of the field.
@manwhoisthursday
It must be like “colored people” vs. “people of color”.
published in a respectable journal in the field of Sociology
I’m not sure about the respectability level but it was definitely not a sociology journal.
Sociology is actually pretty quantitative and I don’t know why it’s often the catchall epithet for bad social science on SSC. Just because it has “socio” in the name?
@vV_Vv
>Democracy, in the usual meaning of rule of the majority, is incompatible >with pure anarchism. And so it is having laws and courts to enforce them. >Of course there are hundreds of variants of anarchism that compromise >on certain points, but this fundamental tension still exist.
Classical anarchists don’t have a liberal understanding of the word anarchy which is the absence of rules, they understand it as the absence of hierarchy (which is the correct etymology of the word) which requires rules whether these rules are written or not. Democracy, like it existed in ancient athens, is a practical example of how to implement anarchy as it is understood by classical anarchists.
>Most contemporary versions of anarchism (anarcho-socialism, >anarcho-communism, anarcho-syndicalism) have certainly been >heavily influenced by Marxism, and anarchism is now virtually >universally considered a far-left ideology. The only exception is anarcho-capitalism.
Neither marxists nor classical anarchists consider themselves to be anywhere on the left and have criticized the left abundantly. The reason why I always use the term “classical anarchism”, is because today’s self-described anarchists aren’t anarchists in the classical sense, they have the liberal understanding of the word anarchy which is at odds with classical anarchists. Most of them are thus indeed on the far left and have never read any of the classical anarchists. No classical anarchist was ever influenced by marxism and furthermore they all reject communism and Marx explicitly. What most people believe is worthless.
>Humans are violent apes, throughout history every group with any >kind of power has practiced violence. This said, Marxism advocates for >violence at a theoretical level in a way that capitalism never did, and >going by their body counts, Marxists have killed far more people than >capitalists did, both in absolute number and as a fraction of their >populations.
While it’s true that Marx and marxists did advocate for armed revolution,
what you forget to take into account is all the deaths caused by poverty which continue to this day. When this is taken into account, then capitalists dwarf every other group that ever existed as killers.
>Marxism and socialism don’t necessarily condemn property defined as >having personal possessions.
Of course not, because this isn’t what property means.
>They condemn the private ownership of the means of productions, the >capital. This is an important distinction: in Soviet Union, for instance, >some people could accumulate significant amounts of wealth, but they >were never “capitalists” as they did not own things like factories, >farms, shops, etc.
Only marxists focus on the private ownership of the means of production because marxism is an ideology which explains everything with economics. This is what Marx’s writings are: an attempt at explaining history exclusively with economics. National Socialism on the other hand was an attempt to explain everything with race. And that is actually a very good reason why “cultural marxism” makes no sense at all. SJ does not explain the world with economics at all but through their own concepts of “patriarchy” and “oppression”. And that is certainly no threat to capitalists.
Can you expound on your take that poverty is caused by capitalism? Almost everyone in the world for all of history were in a state of material poverty. It’s only historically recently, within the last two centuries, that vast amounts of wealth have been created and large numbers of people have come out of poverty. The richest countries around the world are generally the ones with the greatest respect for private property and free trade, which I consider the basis of capitalism.
TIL that Ancient Athens had no hierarchies. /s
Sounds like a No True Leftist fallacy.
Anyway, we are arguing semantics here, whether you consider Marxism and anarchism left-wing or not, it is still a fact that Social Justice is derived from Marxism.
Oh, you mean all the people who died in the Holodomor? Or those who died in the Great Chinese Famine? Or those who are currently enjoying Nicolás Maduro’s special weight loss program in Venezuela? Or those who practice cannibalism in North Korea?
Damn capitalists!
Indeed, SJWs are Marxists who retargeted their sights from economic class struggle to race/gender/sexual orientation/religion/etc. struggle. But other than this retargeting, they are totally Marxist.
@vV_Vv
Someone should let the Jesuits know.
They were Marxists in middle school and then changed targets in high school?
You wouldn’t happen to have any kind of evidence for these pronouncements, would you?
The phrase “social justice” comes out of Catholicism, but most of the theory behind it comes out of social science academia. We could reasonably disagree on how central Marx is to that, but it is a fact that Marxian ideas had and still have a great deal of influence there.
[Sokol hoax]
“It was published in a respectable journal in the field of Sociology. The fact that this journal did not practice peer-review and was nevertheless considered respectable speaks volumes about the level of intellectual rigor of the field.”
Still, by revealing the hoax when the piece was published, we didn’t have a chance to see what a lot of people in sociology thought of it.
An incomplete list of the death toll of capitalism:
300,000 US Bombing of Yugoslavia
500,000 US Bombing Iraq Water Supply ‘91
1,000,000 US sanctions on Iraq
500,000 Iraq (Desert Storm)
1,200,000 US Backed Suharto
1,500,000 Irish Potato Famine
7,000,000 Famine of 1932-33
30,000,000 Famine in British India
5,000,000 US Intervention in the Congo
1,000,000 Indonesian Anti-Communist Purge
100,000 Industrial Revolution USA
3,000,000 US-Philippine War
300,000 Guatemala
650,000 Invasion of the Philippines
1,200,000 Invasion of Afghanistan
1,300,000 Invasion of Iraq
6,000,000 US intervention in Latin America and brutal US-backed military dictatorships
10,000,000 Vietnam War, including Cambodia and Laos
10,000,000 Korean War
20,000,000 British Occupation of India
12,000,000 Great Depression (America alone)
120,000,000 Capitalist Policy in India 1947 – 1990
30,000 US Backed murder of Tamils
100,000 Spanish-American War
20,000 Massacre of the Paris Commune
1,500,000 First Indochina 1946-1954
1,000,000 Colonization of the Belgian Congo
80,000 French Madagascar
95,000,000 Native American Genocide
100,000 US Made Famine Bangladesh
> Yeah, I never got how “cultural Marxism” is a dirty right wing swear word but “Marxist cultural theory” and such are somehow perfectly fine.
“Marxist cultural theory” is used to describe people who are Marxists. The word “cultural Marxism” are, by and large, used to describe people who are not Marxists.
Last time I checked, analytic philosophy was still generally on board with a priori knowledge.
That’s not even true. You’re thinking of positivism
See the analytic philosophy Wikipedia page which states that analytical philosophy is “identified with specific philosophical traits” such as “positivism”.
There are actual analytic philosophers who hang around here, so there are better sources than the wikipedia page as to what we’re like. That being said, I’d say most of us would admit these days that positivism was a big influence on subsequent analytic philosophy.
This is a common pattern seen across a variety of fields:
1. Some approach comes to dominate, squeezing out other approaches.
2. Eventually the limitations of the approach become clear, and is very out of favor for a while. (A sort of Thermidorian reaction)
3. Some of the original approach comes back in the form of “tools”.
I think this fairly characterizes the progression of structuralist linguistics (not to be confused with the philosophical movement it inspired), and also positivism in analytic philosophy.
Identified with is certainly very different than identical to. The most important critics of logical positivism like Wittgenstein or Quine were both analytic philosophers.
Given the arguments that @Philippe Lemoine offers in his linked piece, and the context those arguments link back to, I think I can safely assert that he is primarily talking about representation in departments with a generally “analytic” approach, and avoid the question of what separates that from other approaches.
@Philippe Lemoine
There is evidence that men are more likely to want to explain things to others, even if they don’t know what they are talking about, what feminists like to call mansplaining.
If that is true, then it is completely logical to assume that men would be more likely to enter a field that legitimizes this kind of behavior, like philosophy.
Ouch!
Sorry for being mean, but my experience with people calling themselves philosophers is quite poor, where if the byline of an article written in my newspaper defines the writer as a philosopher, it tends to contain more logical fallacies than other articles. This causes me double the irritation, as one would expect these people to be more aware of these errors, not less.
Of course, there may be a selection effect where philosopher who write in newspapers are the black sheep of philosophy.
However, my theory is that philosophy is so difficult, due to it’s lack of inherent grounding, that only extremely intelligent people are able to deal with this. Furthermore, many colleges and even schools want to teach philosophy, where they merely need and probably prefer, mediocre talents, who merely need to regurgitate the classics and ought not to too creative.
But I’m sure that you are the exception, Protagoras 🙂
I can’t speak for philosophy but at leas from my experience in maths, women tend to like more practical subjects. In financial maths (in Prague at least), the sex ratio was 50/50, perhaps even slightly tilted towards women, in econometrics it was like 60/40 towards men. In something very theoretical (which does not necessarily mean harder, just less immediately practical, there were simply no female students. Now, it is necessary to say that the same can be said about the total number of students as well. That is, in finance there were more students than in econometrics, where there were more students than in algebra (and similarly with other disciplines). But there was a clear pattern that the less practical disciplines both fewer people in absolute terms and fewer women in relative terms.
I think the lower total population does to some degree correlate with interest as well as skill. The people who study more theoretical maths tend to on average be more talented. But with women I found that many of very brilliant students would rather study something more practical whereas their equally brilliant male peers would drift towards more theoretical fields.
So my theory is that this is somehow linked to a general characteristic that (on average of course) women have and that is taking fewer risks. You have fewer women in extreme sports, fewer women in fringe political ideologies (regardless of what they’re like, well maybe radical feminism might be an exception but that is going to be female-biased sort of by definition) and so on. One could also test it to some degree. If there is a notion in the general population that for example maths is something abstract and “useless” in terms of immediate practical applications in a sort of a standard career path, then I would expect fewer women to enroll in maths programmes than in an otherwise identical society where studying maths is regarded as a good way to help your career.
One thing this theory does not answer quite well is why so few women study computer science. Compared to that, maths is full of women (in fact it seems to be about a third of students across countries, but this is more of an impression of mine than anything based on solid data), yet computer science is obviously applicable and it is well known that being a programmer is quite a well-paid job.
Computer science is not the only counterexample or even the most glaring one. If you look at the graph in my post, based on data from the CIRP Freshman Survey which asks more than 250,000 students every year what they plan to study as they enter college, the women/men ratio is even lower in various engineering fields. But clearly engineering is also practical. I don’t really know why women are less interested in philosophy than men, but there is no question that they are, at least by the time they enter college. What you’re talking about could be part of the explanation, but there seem to be enough counterexamples that it’s probably not the whole story. In any case, this is pretty speculative, whereas the fact that men and women have different preferences isn’t.
Is it? You’re locked away in a room drawing blueprints for something you may very well never actually see be made. That doesn’t strike me as the kind of “practical” we’re talking about here…
You may be right, but in that case, it probably shows that we need to be more precise about what notion of practicality we have in mind when formulating the hypothesis.
Throwing in my own useless anecdote, that reminds me of something my sister told me. There was a libertarian guy trying to “convert” her. Her response wasn’t that she thought he was wrong or anything like that. She just didn’t care. She’s in to politics and is fairly intelligent but the idea of debating the finer points of whether taxation was really theft simply had no interest to her. Something that abstract doesn’t seem as pertinent to women as it might be to men.
Of course, n=1 but I think there’s a fairly easy experiment that could be setup. Take a group of men and women, give them an IQ test and figure out what their interests are. My guess is that the high and low IQ women overlap more than men. Smarter men are much more likely to be interested in the abstract and esoteric than low IQ men while for women they will have more in common with each other.
If it’s a useless anecdote (as you correctly identify), what is the point of throwing it in? Anecdotes are useful when someone claims that the probability of an event is negligible enough that any single example of it occurring is interesting, or if the anecdote inspires interesting thoughts. But no-one is claiming that *all* women are interested in esoteric philosophy.
Anyway, if we’re going to trade anecdotes, I think that debating the finer abstract points of the intersection between gender, race and sexuality seems of interest mainly to women.
Of course, the male gender role is about self-reliance.
Even BLM was started by 3 women, even though the vast majority of black people that die of violence are men.
BTW. The more logical explanation why fewer women are interested in libertarianism is that most libertarians seem to care a lot about taxes and women pay fewer taxes and on average get more in benefits from the government, while men on average pay more tax than they get benefits.
I have a notion that libertarianism is politics for people who don’t want to do practical politics.
Can you blame them? Running other peoples’ lives is hard!
So do I, with bells and knobs on. I recently had a discussion — another discussion — with some about how it’s better to let an economic system collapse than hand out free money. Not exactly practical.
Well, in this particular scenario, despite being a libertarian myself, I would not care much either. It is just semantics…And it is clearly not a theft 🙂 A theft is when you take away something from the owner without letting him known. Taxation is more like extortion 🙂
But my point was a bit different. You find fewer women among libertarians or communists or nazis or pretty much any fringe group. I don’t think it is necessarily because those groups are more abstract but simply because they are fringe. I would expect the ratio of female libertarians to increase if libertarianism became the new mainstream. One might even check it (albeit imperfectly given the oppressive nature of the regime) by looking at the ratio of NSDAP gender ratio before Hitler took over Germany and after that. I’m not sure if being in the party was quasi-mandatory there the way it was in the communist countries (at least if you wanted to get any remotely interesting job), if it was, which is likely given that the Hitlerjugend was de facto mandatory then it obviously does not work. But maybe you can find similar things with less oppressive regimes based on ideologies that were at one point or are now fringe.
Women are less on the extremes on several things, their distribution bells are, erm, more curved (e.g. IQ: https://www.mensa.ch/category/semantic-tags/iq-faq). So there may be a biological factor involved.
@TheEternallyPerplexed: Yes, however there seems to have been some studies linked to by someone here saying that the difference in IQ variance is not real. However, I am sort of more inclined to believe the Mensa here since sorting people by IQ (that sounds quite awful:-) ) is their main business and I don’t see any particular reason why they should be biased in any way.
I would guess that a main factor of interest comes from representation in a field. Philosophy, math, CS, etc all are already male dominated with very few female role models. This in combination with the fact that people aren’t going to pursue careers where they can’t imagine themselves being successful. If you’re a female today and the only successful philosophers, mathematicians, or engineers you ever see are male, its probably hard to see yourself having a successful career there.
That might be part of it, but it’s not an impenetrable barrier as the medical and legal fields demonstrate.
Ayn Rand is one of, if not the most famous libertarians of all time.
And widely scorned by the mainstream of the philosophy profession during her lifetime (though supposedly later judged ahead of her time on some things by some people), I might add.
In defense of the mainstream of the philosophy profession, however, she probably didn’t endear herself by claiming to be basically a sui generis genius with the answers to everything, acknowledging a debt only to Aristotle, when she clearly owed one to Nietzsche (though she claimed her ideas were fully formed and arrived at independently before reading him) and probably many others.
Ayn Rand wasn’t a libertaraian. She detested libertarians for not being philosophical enough. I *think* she assumed all libertarians were anarchists.
As far as I can tell, politically she was a disappointed conservative. She occasionally supported Republicans, but found they weren’t consistent enough.
@Onyomi
Ayn Rand is still considered a joke in the mainstream of the philosophy profession.
I think the better defense of mainstream philosophy’s attitude towards Rand is that Rand was genuinely a terrible philosopher.
Rand didn’t call herself a libertarian, but that doesn’t tell us whether she was one. Her political views were extreme minarchist–closer to anarchist than the median libertarian.
I always that was a People’s Popular Front of Judea thing.
On the contrary, precisely because there are so few females in nerdy fields, those who are there can pretty much base their careers on being the exception.
Think of the “X chick”, “Y babe” phenomenon that we see on the Internet. “Hey nerds, look at me, I’m one of you! With tits!”
And of course there’s the inevitable backlash where someone notices when a “nerdy female” is not very nerdy but is using her gender to get attention. Some nerd points this out, and then the entire set of nerds is then accused of sexism.
And of course there’s the inevitable backlash where someone notices when a “nerdy female” is not very nerdy
Much of the stigma around being a nerd has fallen away in recent years, and much of what was previously considered nerdy has been appropriated by mainstream culture, so it seems like people in general are more likely to self-identify that way now. With the result being that the word barely means anything anymore. It just means “I like to read” or maybe “I like Marvel movies.”
Though the female “fake nerds” seem to attract more attention and more scorn. It kind of reminds me of the attitude people have toward white rappers.
So who’s the female nerd version of Eminem?
Felicia Day?
Yeah, we just ran a natural experiment where social and administrative barriers to women entering academic fields and jobs came down across the board. Some high-prestige intellectually demanding practical fields (law, medicine) and some scientific fields (biology) and social sciences (psychology) got big influxes of women, and women became highly successful prominent people in those fields. Other intellectually demanding practical fields (engineering, computer programming) and scientific fields (physics, math, chemistry) and social sciences (economics) got far fewer women flowing into them, and there are now far fewer prominent women in those fields.
A theory to explain the gender differences in these fields needs to account not only for why women are underrepresented in CS, but why they’re overrepresented in psychology. It needs to explain why women quickly achieved parity or more in medicine and law, but not in physics or math.
And this is made more complicated by the fact that we don’t know whether the current distribution will remain. Maybe in another 50 years, physics and math and philosophy will be 50% female. Maybe in 50 years, medicine will be mostly female and engineering will be mostly male.
How much of this is undermined by gender segregation within those fields? I don’t know how much this is true in medicine, but in law the lower-prestige and/or do-gooder fields like family law and legal aid skew heavily female.
Women are not interested in some subjects, either because women specifically aren’t, or people in general aren’t, and in our society it’s generally the woman who works the job that she likes and the man who works the shitty job that brings a lot of money in.
herbert:
Suppose we get to the point where academic computer science and computer programming are 50/50 split between women and men. Will it then be a problem that women dominate some areas and men dominate others? It seems like this is a formula for *never* declaring the problem solved. Which is great for activists, but it isn’t so clear why I would care.
I mean, to the extent women are driven out of academic computer science or computer programming because of sexism, I do care–I’d like women to be able to pursue their desired careers without being hassled for it, and I’d like the best programmers regardless of sex. But to the extent we’re just finding ever-finer distinctions to justify why sexism is still a major problem, I’m not so interested.
This is actually one of the points I make in my post. (EDIT: I’m referring to albatross11‘s original comment above.)
Wild speculation: Maybe women are less obsessive? Pure math rewards obsessiveness more than applied math I think, and this is the sort of low level personality trait that I’d expect to be affected by sex. (For what it’s worth, this is the theory of the only female pure mathematician who has told me what she thinks about this question).
s/Philosophy/tech/g for the problem part, and it wrks just the same. The basic problem is the assumption of human bio-uniformity. If everyone’s the same, underrepresentation must have some _external_ cause such as invidious discrimination. If you can’t find it, and can’t reject HBU, you’ll tie yourself (and anything you can reach) in knots trying.
How do you define discrimination?
I brought this up in the last Open Thread, but it didn’t get much traction. The British government frequently censors a certain kind of political speech on the grounds such as inciting racial hatred. Is this defensible, or will it inevitably lead to tyranny?
I think one could examine the various limits the government places on free expression and conclude that it already has led to tyranny….
Tyranny implies badness, but the UK is still a pretty nice place to live for most people[citation needed]. I guess it’s not so much if you’re the guy in my link, is that what you’re saying?
Or if you’re some 16 year old who got sent to jail for using a racial slur on Twitter, I guess.
I think tyranny implies badness, but maybe it shouldn’t. Or at least we have to find a better way to quantify badness.
Most tyrannies are pretty nice places to live for most people[citation needed]. Winston Smith had a decent enough life in Oceania before he started dating a seditious criminal, and that was a story designed to make tyranny seem really really bad.
So, yeah, we need a better standard
I don’t think most tyrannies are necessarily nice places to live for most people, but I bet they at least have substantial minorities with good lives.
SF: Manuel’s family has it pretty good in The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress, but I wonder what it’s like for the stilyagi (unattached young men).
Also, I can’t find it at the moment, but I’ve seen a good discussion by sf writers of color about dystopian fiction where they point out that a lot of dystopian fiction depends on who in the society you focus on.
Now I wonder what 1984 would look like if it centered on O’Brian.
No I agree with John, the impression I got from 1984 was that most people considered that they had a pretty nice life, and genuinely DID believe that Big Brother was, in fact, looking out for their best interests, and that any problems were due to the enemy.
Smith was reusing a dull razor and facing a cut in the food ration described as an increase and a bunch of other small annoying indignities labelled as improvements by Ingsoc, very like most English for ten years after the war due to English Socialism.
Yeah– Oceania’s day-to-day life is basically permanent WWII conditions (rationing, occasional air raids, constant overseas warfare) with the threat of nukes thrown in (Winston remembers Colchester being A-bombed), plus a more pervasive surveillance state, forever. The members of the Party, like Winston, have more direct contact with the last, and can be accused of thoughtcrime pretty randomly even if they think they’re loyal.
(Parsons was ridiculously committed, but was arrested for– it’s alleged unconvincingly– talking in his sleep, having been denounced by his daughter.)
The prole majority are poorer but under less political discipline– as long as they’re not a problem. (The ones who show signs of becoming so are killed by the Thought Police.)
Oceania may be more survivable for the average inhabitant than Winston’s experience suggests, but “nice” is probably going too far.
That wasn’t my impression. Wiki says:
On the other hand, Aryan Germans had a pretty good life in 1938, better than 5 or 10 years earlier. (Can I say that without invoking Godwin?)
engleberg & LHN,
yes yes, I concede all that, but what I’m saying is that the people of Oceania believed that their conditions were the best they could expect given the problems in the world, problems which Big Brother was doing his absolute best to solve, only to be frustrated by the efforts of domestic terrorists and those awful heathens in eur/eastasia
George Washington also probably “shaved with a dull razor”, ya know?
At the time 1984 was written, the actual non-tyrannical United Kingdom was still under WWII-era rationing and would be for another five years, had just extricated itself from the Palestinian war only to become involved in the Malayan one, and was coming to grips with the fact that the Soviet Union had just developed the atomic bomb. So I’m not seeing a huge difference here.
More generally, poverty and war(*) are only weakly correlated with happiness and nice-place-to-liveness, and tyranny is only weakly correlated with poverty and war.
* On the home front, where there is a reasonably clearly defined “home front” with no more than sporadic raids. See e.g. the UK today, where we are busy discussing the results of the latest terrifying raid but most people still seem to think it is a pretty nice place to live.
@John Schilling: maybe we just have orthogonal ideas of niceness? Conditions-as-of-1948 plus totalitarian rule and a return to the Blitz, all as permanent conditions of life (plus the occasional atomic attack) strike me as prima facie non-nice, and Orwell goes out of his way to show what a grind life is.
But maybe you’re using a different yardstick e.g., material conditions compared with most of human history, rather than what a typical reader would consider unacceptably bad?
It’s obviously well below what a typical modern British or American reader would consider decent. Even for 1948 Britons accustomed to much worse conditions, the satire doesn’t work unless the rationing and fear is worse than what they were currently living under. E.g., during the war, UK rationing included some sugar (half a pound a week at the low according to Wikipedia), some jam (8 oz. per month), etc., rather than those being attainable only via the black market even for Outer Party members. (Who are themselves, we’re told, an elite better off than 85% of the population.)
I’d be very surprised if a typical 1948 British reader looked at the book and say, “well, that was a nice life, at least till Winston ran afoul of the authorities”.
On the other hand, they can support a sizable population which is underfed but not starving, maintain an industrial base, distribute mass entertainment, and have public order. That’s obviously better than a lot of places have ever managed, then or now. And the prole Winston tries to interrogate about pre-Revolution conditions evaluates his life more or less independent of the political and economic situation. That’s not where I’d personally draw the line for niceness, but this may be a terminological issue more than anything.
I see what you did there. You can’t just slip in “plus totalitarian rule” as evidence of non-niceness, when the question is how bad totalitarian rule is for the apolitically loyal. As for the rest,
Orwell obviously wasn’t writing for a modern audience. And nobody came away from the book thinking that life in Oceania wasn’t all that bad, when the whole point of the book was that Tyranny is the Ultimate Badness.
My point is, the way Orwell chose to show that, starts with a society that is a slightly drearier amalgam of the experienced and expected British conditions of 1949+/-5 years, and then segued into a boot stamping down on the face of someone who had gone out of their way to put their face in a highly bootable position.
The orthogonality, is the (in)accuracy of Orwell’s predictions of Long War economic and military conditions over the next twenty-five years. Again, poverty and war are only weakly correlated with tyranny. My central point is: where are all the stories (real or fictional) about how terrible tyranny is when experienced by non-dissidents?
” My central point is: where are all the stories (real or fictional) about how terrible tyranny is when experienced by non-dissidents?”
Uh… they’re pretty common? Frank Dikötter’s trilogy of nonfiction works about the Chinese Communist Revolution, Great Leap Forward, and Cultural Revolution are a pretty good place to start. Between them, those three events involved the death of >10% of the population, the vast majority of whose only crime was existing. Another good example of the horrors of non-dissident life during this period would be The Private Life of Chairman Mao by Li Zhi-Sui, who was his personal doctor for something like 30 years.
There are many other documents about everyday life in China, or in Pol Pot’s Cambodia, Hitler’s Germany, or Stalin’s Russia (all of which also involved slaughtering large proportions of their own non-dissident population). For novels, you might be interested in Memories of a Pure Spring by Duong Thu Huong, which covers the (substantially less horrifying, but still pretty shitty) Vietnamese regime’s effect on its people.
“More generally, poverty and war(*) are only weakly correlated with happiness and nice-place-to-liveness, and tyranny is only weakly correlated with poverty and war.”
Can you give some examples of what you think is a tyranny which was a pretty nice place to live for most people? I feel like you’ve got some very profound historical blinders on.
@Enkidum
Historical nitpick: Germany’s victims were largely people in conquered countries – for example, German Jews were a small minority of the Holocaust’s victims, while Polish Jews were half or more – beyond the intentional killing in that regard, the German war machine was based on plunder with little regard to what it did to those plundered.
I feel the same about you.
Nazi Germany is the central example of tyranny in the modern era; for the vast majority who were non-dissident ethnic Germans it appears to have been no worse than any other central European nation of the era until about 1942, and then for reasons that have more to do with losing a war than with the authoritarian nature of the government. The same was true of most fascist regimes.
Going back, Genghis Khan was famous for the brutality of his conquests and the totality of the obedience demanded, but of the Pax Mongolica it was said that a naked virgin could walk the length of the empire with a pot of gold on her head and remain unmolested. This may have been an exaggeration, but see e.g. Marco Polo; the peace and prosperity of Mongol rule inspired envy and immigration, not the reverse.
For that matter, the authoritarian Greek rulers who gave us the term “Tyrant”, governed realms whose ordinary citizens seem to have had lives little worse than that of their democratically-ruled neighbors.
Your own list is heavily weighted towards explicitly Communist tyrannies, so maybe there’s something specific to communism that makes its adherents implement tyranny in a particularly unpleasant fashion. Or maybe communism is the brand of tyranny that appeals most to people living in impoverished war-torn nations whose lives are going to suck no matter how the government is run. But even there, I will note that living standards in North Korea exceeded those in the South from 1945 to about 1975.
Nazi Germany is a central example of tyranny in the modern era. In the space of seven years, their society, which was one of the richest ones that had ever existed on the planet, collapsed to the extent that they required another country to devote a substantial fraction of its GDP towards rebuilding it. The fact that non-Jews who chose to collaborate with the regime were not doing so badly for the first five years of the regime (although most accounts I have read suggest that the average German lived in terror of the SS et al) is hardly a glowing recommendation of fascism as a way of building a society.
If you want more non-Communist examples, you can throw in the Shah and the Ayatollahs of Iran, most other Middle Eastern states, many sub-Saharan African ones, and numerous Latin American countries. These have all been fairly awful for a large proportion of their citizens, dissidents or not.
This reads like you are attributing all of Germany’s economic problems to their form of government without pointing out the deep debt WWI incurred and the rampant inflation occurring in Weimar Germany, nor the bombing and invasion by the allies during WWII.
@Randy M: clearly, I’m being more than a little glib there (and one could compare, say, post-war Belgium and Holland to see places with similar issues to Germany). But I do want to suggest that the Nazis had something to do with that outcome. Like… fascism (and other forms of tyranny) might actually be a bad thing because it leads to bad outcomes.
I’d agree authoritarian and thriving economy are nearly mutually exclusive, due to the coordination problem, etc., not to mention simple corruption. Many of the same problems dooming Communism will do in Fascism.
But to portray Weimar Germany as an economic marvel, and the post-war occupation as the result of mere poor economics, is … well, let’s go with very glib, at the least.
Economic authoritarianism, at least. The case for social and political authoritarianism is weaker — Singapore’s doing okay, and while China’s per-capita metrics are still mediocre, its growth rate is absurd (though it shows some signs of faltering). Japan’s a pretty socially authoritarian country, too, though not in the same ballpark as those two.
You mean against, yeah?
And that’s true, but the problem is if you give someone political authority, what’s to stop them from attempting to exert control over the economy based on some whim or desire to placate the populace?
Is there historical precedent for authoritarianism that doesn’t slide into totalitarianism?
I was going for something more like “the case for social and political authoritarianism [being responsible for economic decline]”, but your phrasing might be clearer.
In the space of seven years, pretty much every society in Europe collapsed to the extent that they required another country to devote a substantial fraction of its GDP towards rebuilding it. Fascist tyranny, communist tyranny, liberal democracy, constitutional or non-constitutional monarchy, you name it.
Having your country invaded and conquered is double-plus ungood, but if you are going to argue that this is strongly correlated with tyranny, there’s all those conquered devastated democracies to deal with. Also, of the major fascist and/or communist tyrannies of Europe ca. 1940:
Germany was invaded and conquered
Russia was invaded but emerged victorious
Italy negotiated surrender as soon as it was invaded
and Spain stayed out of the whole thing
@Enkidum
Most post-war accounts are unreliable because where did the incentive lie after the war – to say “things only got bad when more and more young men were coming home in boxes, the bombing got heavier, and we started losing”, or to say “we were unwilling captives terrified of the Nazis; had we not gone along with them we surely would have been killed”?
According to the numbers, China is a much better place to live for most people.
People don’t primarily choose where to live based on the amount of civil liberties they will get.
Word. Civil liberties are way down there in the ‘non-essential’ category. And even with deficiencies of basic necessities, many people still stay, even when not forbidden from doing so.
Um… what? ….No really , what?.
By nearly every empirical measure of social welfare or economic success the UK is superior to China by a significant margin. Given that democracy has been shown to be positively correlated with every one of these measures, I suspect that the differences between the Chinese and British systems of government may have something to do with this.
To my mind, the interesting thing is that people don’t tend to use universal medical care or more government support for medical care as an incentive to move. This is a thing that is unlikely to be feasible when you’re in bad shape or past fifty, but could be planned for when you’re twenty or thirty.
I’ve never even seen it given as advice, but maybe I’ve missed something.
My comment was a tongue-in-cheek way of pointing out that just because many people live in a certain country, and don’t all try to go away despite being largely free to do so, does not mean that the country is not tyrannical.
By actual per-capita indexes, the UK is better than China. But Qatar has the highest GDP PPP per capita in the world, and has higher HDI and life expectancy than many Eastern European countries. But, Qatar is obviously way more tyrannical than anything that exists in Europe.
You could, but I have the disadvantage of living here.
I think they should treat him as an enemy combatant, and avoid the speech issues.
What does “enemy combatant” mean to you? Someone who says things you don’t like?
Someone who openly and brazenly advocates and calls for violent war and destruction against a country.
No need to be overly principled. Just take a common sense approach. If someone is calling for you, your loved ones, or your community to be violently killed, don’t sit around and wax political theory. Get rid of them.
I never expected to see “prosecute Blair and Bush for war crimes” on SSC, let alone the far stronger claim of “jail everyone who supported any war ever”.
rlms, we are large, we contain multitudes.
Let me take a step back, because I’m probably coming across as edgy, which is my fault.
I think debates over the finer points of speech and classical liberalism ideas are crucial.
Having said that, I also view the UK, and countries under a similar classification (“The West”), in a special case of war with strains of Islamic radicalism. It’s not a war based on nationalism. In a war based on nationalism, historically, countries have been pretty comfortable with killing everyone of that nation. There is an implicit understanding that if you live in a country that declares war on another, you are now at risk, even if you didn’t support that war.
Obviously Islamic radicalism is diffuse, and bound together by a shared idea, rather than borders. If all Islamic radicals had their own country, which was the generating point of all terrorist attacks, the Western nations would probably obliterate it pretty quickly. Lots of their women and children would die as well.
This is obviously not the case. In your example above though, this man unequivocally is advertising and promoting this war. He is encouraging more terrorist attacks, he continued to promote the Subway bombings. He is, in no uncertain terms, advocating for his side to continue this war, and to kill as many innocents as possible.
Now, I understand you probably don’t see it this way. You seem him as a citizen exercising speech. Thus he is categorized under the rights protecting citizens. On the other hand, I see him as part of a non-nation state actor, which is in open warfare with my country.
Having robust rules to identify why we can be confident this is the case gets messy. It’s hard to create an algorithmic like rule that perfectly identifies who we can and cannot strip free speech requirements away from. I don’t disagree with that. However, I’m less worried about damaging our classically liberal values by getting rid of people openly advocating and recruiting terrorist attacks and war on my country, than I am about the damage terrorist attacks will do to the long-run stability of our values. I can’t prove my prediction is right, maybe I’m entirely wrong and am misunderstanding the equilibrium here.
Wikipedia has a somewhat informative article on the term “enemy combatant.” Calling someone that (or “unlawful combatant”) as opposed to a “criminal” generally indicates you believe them to be subject to military tribunal instead of civil law. (Actually, enemy combatants are supposed to be entitled to Geneva Code treatment, unless they are unlawful combatants, but recent usage by the Bush administration is a little more confusing).
I think this is inapplicable to someone who merely advocates for the continuance of war against the country he lives in, since there is no actual military activity he is involved in. He’s not literally marshaling troops, spying, sabotaging, shooting at soldiers, etc. By analogy, a German citizen who happened to be living in the UK in 1943 is not an enemy combatant, he’s just a civilian – unless he actually goes and blows up a factory, or tries to murder a Home Guard regiment.
I can see construing direct instruction, direct action, recruitment, intelligence collection, or even logistical or financial support as “combat” activity, and perhaps other things I haven’t thought of. But I don’t see how a generic expression of desire for the country’s destruction could be any of those, unless it’s some kind of code phrase used to activate a sleeper cell.
@ Nikolai: I like your point that our current alleged clash of civilizations is inherently way less likely to lead to mass death than the nationalist conflicts if the past. This had never occurred to me, and I feel that I now understand a little better those who would like to escalate.
So, if you’re part of an ethnic minority and there’s a non-trivial fraction of the population who are advocating for your expulsion or even extermination and that faction appear to be gaining group: someone is calling for you, your loved ones, or your community to be violently killed, don’t sit around and wax political theory. Get rid of them. Time for violent action.
Good we’re clear on your position, that you support the terrorists!
Murphy, rhetoric word-play isn’t the same as the actual reality.
Just because you can swap some entities around to ‘flip’ the sides in a glib paragraph, doesn’t mean that the two things are related or that I have somehow implied that I support terrorism.
Currently the UK, and EU, are being continuously attacked by a specific and well classified militant ideology. In fact, the recent suicide attackers were well documented by British intelligence as openly supporting ISIS (https://www.ft.com/content/9e1cd794-4a0a-11e7-919a-1e14ce4af89b).
>Six of his neighbours in Barking, east London, identified the 27-year-old Pakistan-born British citizen as an extremist who was filmed praying in front of a black Islamist flag in Regent’s Park in 2015.
The footage, later broadcast on Channel 4 in a documentary on British jihadis, shows the suspect in the company of leading figures from the banned al-Muhajiroun network.
Despite these militants openly calling for the murder of British people, openly praising a militant ideology that is in an open war with who they view as apostates to be killed, and consistently acting on this, we should continue to leave them be, because it’s important to respect their right to, what exactly? Plan and orchestrate suicide attacks on civilians against a country they view as the enemy?
Honestly, this is insane. If someone wants to kill you, supports people who want to kill you, and is part of a network that has demonstrated that they will kill you, stop debating the finer aspects of speech and civilian rights: Get rid of them.
@Nikolai, it’s not just wordplay. Murphy’s not trying to paint you as a terrorist. He’s saying that terrorists could borrow your justification, and that the policy you propose would probably make people agree with the terrorists. If you start declaring your citizens “enemy combatants” and executing them, and if speech is enough for that to happen to you, people start to worry who’s next.
Nobody will think “Sure, the government just executed someone without trial, but it’s okay. Government murder squads are known to be highly non-racist and only ever kill terrorists. There’s no way that I could get hurt by this.” They’re going to think “Holy shit, the government is crazy! What’s going to happen to me?”
In other words, there’s a population that is not terrorists, but has a justifiable fear that the government will commit violence against them. And you’ve just told them that, if someone is threatening violence against you, don’t sit around and talk political theory. Get violent. Get rid of the government before it gets rid of you.
And now you have more terrorists than when you started.
@beleester
>In other words, there’s a population that is not terrorists, but has a justifiable fear that the government will commit violence against them. And you’ve just told them that, if someone is threatening violence against you, don’t sit around and talk political theory. Get violent. Get rid of the government before it gets rid of you.
Your point isn’t lost on me. Certainly neither of us want to live in a world where gov murder squads determine who is disqualified from speech due to appearing as an enemy of the state.
The question then is an empirical one, or one of prediction: At what risk are we of this happening based on anti-terror actions?
Let’s try a counter-factual experiment. You’re in a room a couple years ago with British intelligence. You’re up to date on recent terror attacks, ISIS, and current risks the nation faces. You’ve just been briefed that a crypto-ISIS cell is operating in your country. They haven’t broken any rules, but they are openly praising, advocating, and recruiting, for terror attacks against civilians to happen within your country. They note that they were able to put Abu Haleema briefly in prison, but that radical activism isn’t a sufficient condition for long-run imprisonment.
They also discuss how a documentary is being made called ‘The Jihadi next door,” which tracks men on the intelligence watch list who are known radical activists.
There is debate within the intelligence agency as to whether they have the right to pursue them, and even if they did, whether or not they would succeed. You assure them that these rules are worth following, as these men have not legally done anything wrong.
A couple years later some of these men directly launch an attack on London citizens.
Would you argue that, while this attack is regrettable, it was still the correct choice to not arrest these men, as the damage to legal procedure would have been greater than the loss of life in the city that day?
Obviously I take a different stance, which is that when an organized group of people openly call for the violent collapse and destruction of their country, they become enemies of that country, even if they have not committed any violence up until that point.
I wouldn’t predict such a policy would have dangerous or long-run consequences on free speech. I think the classification of ISIS and/or set of people who are openly advocating destruction of a state and its people is relatively easy to make. I could be wrong, but on the other hand doing nothing could also have long-run consequences on free speech or other civil liberties, which deteriorate rapidly when people become scared and lose trust in their government to protect them.
Drawing the correct distinction isn’t trivial and there’s plenty of room to try to abuse things, but would you not agree that it exists?
It’s illegal to hire a hit man to kill your wife, but it’s not about an expression of ideas or beliefs. So far as I know it’s completely legal to write an essay about why the world would be better off if she died. It’s just that when you act with intent to directly cause her murder in a way that can plausibly succeed, then your words become *evidence* of your actual crime.
Sure, proving intent is tough and we don’t want to criminalize unpopular ideas under some hand-wavey idea that it might have bad consequences somewhere down the line, but that’s sorta a different question as I see it.
What kind of combat was he involved in?
If we look for comparisons most european countries have more restrictive laws on free speech and don’t seem especially tyrannical. The USA is an outlier among western countries for having such strict free speech protections, but it doesn’t seem to be correlated with better democratic outcomes.
Nominative determinism: con-man Mr. Conn skips out on bail before sentencing in $500M+ disability fraud scheme.
Armand Hammer sat on the board of Church & Dwight, the company that owns Arm & Hammer.
Rich Fairbank co-founded Capital One.
On the other hand, Reality Winner just got arrested for leaking classified information, which doesn’t meet my definition of winning at reality.
Say we have the following problem. There is a maniac murderer on the loose. You have two options. Either you jail everyone who might be a suspect, thus definitely harming some innocent people but also getting rid of your problem, or you do a careful investigation first and only arrest someone when you have a reasonably solid* evidence that he is indeed the murderer. That way you’re less likely to hurt innocents but you risk that the murderer kills someone while you’re busy collecting evidence.
Now, my guess is that more willing you are to try the first approach, the more conservative you’re going to be and the more you want to do the second, the more left-wing/libertarian you’ll be. Do you (dis)agree? Any studies that tried relating these things to each other?
I don’t know of any studies, but I certainly lean strongly toward the second approach and am of course leftist with some libertarian sympathies.
I put an asterix over the “solid”, meaning to explain what I mean exactly below and then I forgot to do it. So, essentially, what is or is not solid of course has to be put on a scale. And while the first approach of the two I outlined is going to be supported probably only by the people who would support Mussolini and his way of dealing with the mafia (and while that might seem like a very small group of people, some people’s ideas of how to deal with Islamic terrorism essentially amount to a similar approach), I’d say that the less evidence you require the more conservative you’re likely to be. I shouldn’t have said left-wing, since some communists would probably also fit into this pattern, but they are essentially left-wing conservatives.
Ooh, and you can change the number of suspects and how long they are in jail to get more fine-grained information. For example I would jail 30 suspects for a day, 10 for 2 days, 2 for a week.
In option 1, do we jail people forever? Or do we have some way of finding out who the murderer is while all the suspects are detained?
I guess you can consider both scenarios as well as a varying length of expected detainment for the other suspects to get a more fine-grained answer.
anecdata, The first approach sounds good and I guess I would be classed as conservative before left wing.
(assuming that either ‘everyone’ or ‘might’ has room to be reasonable)
edit:
I didn’t read down before I posted. Probably would have posted anecdata anyway but this seems kind of like an insult? (Naturally I disagree with the statement)
I guess that was too harsh. Or it really depends. Do you still support it if it means simply locking up the probable suspects without releasing them? Or if they are likely to be detained for a very long period of time before one of them is found guilty?
The comment I wrote seems to have been eaten, and I don’t have that lazarus addon installed on this computer, so I guess I don’t care to explain again why instinctively prioritising security over convenience doesn’t mean I would support Hitler’s greatest ally Benito Mussolini.
Other points:
most of the investigation happens at the start. People mostly wouldn’t have to be held for long. Far better to inconvenience a bunch of people for a night or two, -or two weeks or a month, than be like ‘we can’t take action until we have definitive proof’ and let them kill again ..and again. QALys and utilitarianism aren’t perfect tools, but if we’re being realistic, someone ending an innocent person’s life and terrorising a community isn’t in the same class as locking people up for realistic lengths of time.
If you want a discussion about theory liberals prefer x, conservatives prefer y, adding ‘p.s. preferring y makes you a fascist isn’t good for discussion, -even if it’s true.
If I’m hypothetically in charge, suspects are being paid to play xbox and practice the violin in a cushy facility, with all the visitors they want, not thrown in a cell because they’re a ‘potential murderer’. Some of them are murderers, some of them aren’t. if a murderer can be identified, he will get his. subjecting an innocent person to that curtailment of freedom and upending of living arrangements is a big deal and something we should fork out for. Punishments should also be less harsh in cases where there is uncertainty, to reassure citizens cooperating in a difficult situation. If you want to nail the guy you have to first nail the guy.
With authoritarian measures, maybe it could become safer to release people. e.g. If someone is caught and released and kills again, you can upgrade their punishment, or you could do things like embed GPS trackers in them if that would work.
With or without full compensation for the innocents jailed on suspicion, afterward?
The answer influences my answer.
Well, that’s already an answer then.
My honest answer is that it depends on the nature of the murders, but I tend to lean towards the second option except in cases where rather than one murderer you have some sort of large scale guerrilla war or mass terrorist campaign.
Even then I would probably prefer something closer to catch-and-release (after taking fingerprints, photographs, and various DNA samples sufficient for both individual and familial identification when combined with other samples collected), which is still a rights violation but a less severe one.
I reject the premise?
It has essentially no real world application to actual crimes and investigations. It’s a fantasy that lets you treat the problem as simple, and in a simplistic manner.
I think it was only meant as empirical philosophy. Like asking people to solve trolley problems.
What the 5 hogs said. One real-world application is terrorism. If you lean towards the first approach, I’d expect you’d be more likely to support legislation such as “the patriot act”.
I too reject the premise as rolling together a number of different and difficult issues. Everyone has a point at which innocent-until-proven-guilty is no longer sacrosanct. It’s not only a question of degree, but a question of community and values.
Say we have the following problem. A company is exposed for having a widespread sexual harassment problem. You have two options. Either you fire anyone accused in the board of directors and upper management, thus definitely harming some innocent people but also getting rid of your problem, or you do a careful investigation first and only fire someone when you have reasonably solid evidence that they are indeed guilty of sexual harassment. That way you’re less likely to hurt innocents but you risk that more harassment occurs while you’re busy collecting evidence, or that those who were responsible have a chance to cover their actions and get away scot-free.
Now, my guess is that more willing you are to try the first approach, the more left-wing you’re going to be and the more you want to do the second, the more conservative/libertarian you’ll be. Do you (dis)agree?
If you ask the question in terms of date rape you can probably get more liberals than conservatives willing to abandon innocent-till-proven-guilty.
As best I can tell, most rapes that happen are date rapes, where there is no actual evidence of rape beyond the testimony of the victim. How should the justice system deal with this when a woman shows up at the police station saying “this bastard just raped me,” where the case will ultimately come down to his word against hers?
In situations where it’s genuinely his word against hers, the justice system should simply not prosecute. Reasonable doubt cannot be overcome. It’s an imperfect solution, but in a world of imperfect information you can’t do any better.
Doesn’t it? How do we, as a society, decide what constitute sufficient evidence to warrant the arrest of somebody who hasn’t been convicted of a crime yet?
A few posts ago there was discussion about bails. How we decide what criteria judges should use to set a proper bail, if any?
Is this not just Blackstone’s Formulation?
I think the answer maps well to the authoritarian-liberal axis, but not the conservative-progressive one.
What do we do with people that describe themselves as libertarian but the second there’s a terrorist attack go all internet tough guy and endorse throwing civil liberties out the window? Do we just conclude they are lying about their ideology or does the word libertarian somehow need to be modified to take into account the range of positions taken by people that claim the label?
You know, I’m tempted to relate this to my personal grand theory of the right: that the right only opposes the state insofar as it sees it as a threat to its own hierarchical projects. This doesn’t threaten the way they order their business or their families, so there’s no reason to fear it.
But… there are plenty of genuine libertarians out there who don’t do this thing, who are reflexively repulsed by police states regardless of their targets, so I think the only fair conclusion is your first one. Being a libertarian is cooler and more acceptable in some circles than being a conservative, so some conservatives develop a habit of calling themselves libertarian–but when the rubber hits the road, the pretenses start dropping.
There’s play politics, and there’s real politics.
We’re way past “the second there’s a terrorist attack”. I would suggest that libertarians who now suggest (e.g.) precautionary internment of all Muslims or something similar are now “former” libertarians; it’s not hypocrisy to change your beliefs as the result of data.
I look forward to lots of new self descriptions going forward.
I mean, is the takeaway from this supposed to be that a lot of people are inconsistent in their views and/or hypocritical? Or is there a stronger claim here (“libertarians are particularly prone to this”, for example)?
I’ll supply a stronger claim: libertarians are being corrupted by their association with the right. For a second example, it is very strange that the libertarian party favors strong immigration restrictions, which at best is orthogonal to libertarianism
Such news would cheer me, I’ll not lie, but I don’t think you are accurately representing the US Libertarian Party platform, which includes
Not exactly Trumpian
As Randy M says, libertarians are at least more likely to support loose immigration than the Right coaliation generally. But insofar as some don’t, I think 9/11’s largely to blame: no one in American politics got through that day unscathed, but it hit right-leaning libertarians especially hard. There was a sense that the basis of ordinary politics had been upended, that an existential threat had appeared. A lot of principles got modified or suspended.
A lot like what the politics around Trump are doing to the Left now, come to think of it.
I’ll admit there’s some subtext there, but the surface level is legit. Should we treat libertarian more like ‘tall’ wherein self description ought to be completely disregarded or more like ‘Christian’ where in most cases we take self description as definitive and require the definition to be correspondingly flexible?
Part of the problem most all libertarians, especially libertarian anarchists like myself, face, is that of deciding what we should or should not accept the state doing, given that we have a state and can’t expect the private sector to replace all its necessary functions while it’s still around.
That is, in theory, I don’t accept the state doing anything, because I don’t think it’s legitimate; in practice, most anarchocapitalists, myself included, are not willing to go without police protection, a court system, public transportation, etc. while we wait for the state to dismantle itself and be replaced by private alternatives.
My answer is that a libertarian can accept (though need not necessarily support) a state action if it is something which would be morally acceptable if private actors did it. Private actors could restrict access to private property, and, under anarchocapitalism, everything would be private property; therefore, libertarianism doesn’t rule out immigration restriction, though it certainly doesn’t require them.
Re. the question, I’m okay with treating “libertarian” as more like “tall” than “Buddhist” as a descriptor, which is why my thought in response to someone saying Ayn Rand wasn’t a libertarian is to say “yes, yes she was.” She may have rejected the label, but she so closely pattern matched to what people mean when they say “libertarian,” that I think it’s perfectly reasonable to call her one.
As for who can call themselves libertarian without opening themselves up to accusations of logical inconsistency, there’s a wide range, as stated above. My personal criterion would be that a libertarian can’t assign special moral status to the state. One can believe that the state is a necessary evil, as Rand did (minarchist), or that it’s an unnecessary evil, as Rothbard did (anarchist), but if you start to see the state as a force for positive good with a special moral status by virtue of e.g. democracy, then I start to doubt whether you can really be called a libertarian.*
*This further introduces the issue of policy-level libertarianism vs. philosophical libertarianism. I’m talking more about the latter. It’s at least conceivable to prefer a brutal dictatorship which enforces strong private property rights, an unregulated economy, no restrictions on prostitution, drugs, gambling, etc. One could arguably describe such a position as “policy libertarianism,” but not philosophical libertarianism. The latter doesn’t demand the former on any particular issue except those which require the state to do something a private actor couldn’t ethically do.
For most crimes it would seem to map onto liberal/conservative as you described, but for sexual crimes I would wager it maps the reverse.
Could someone explain to me why Lob’s Theorem was considered so important to rationalists? And, for that matter, whether it’s useful to actual mathematicians. “If PA proves X, then X” seems like it’d be harder to prove than X in most scenarios.
Yudkowsky thought that Lob’s Theorem opens a path to results about rational agents behaving in a desired way while taking into account knowledge of each other’s source code. Consider for example that if you code an agent to first look for a proof in PA that something, then do something else, then (with suitable diagonalization) you might find it easy to prove “If PA proves X, then X” and apply Lob’s theorem. There were some papers published by MIRI a few years ago in this vein. I don’t know if this was developed further or what else came out of it.
It’s probably fair to say that rationalists as a whole don’t find Lob’s Theorem especially important.
Anyone who refers to predicting an agent by analyzing their source code should read up on the Halting Problem.
That’s literally the same thing as saying that anyone who refers to studying mathematics by proving things should read up on Godel’s incompleteness theorems (via the Rosser’s theorem/halting problem link). Which is true, but not in the way you meant it.
The paper Anatoly is referring to is probably this or, if you want a possibly more practical approach, this.
tl;dr In the prisoner’s dilemma with programs with access to each others source code playing, you can create an agent cooperating only if it can prove that its opponent will cooperate with it. Will it cooperate with a copy of itself? It is easy to see that if it could prove that it will, then it would. Thanks to Löb’s Theorem this means it will.
For mathematicians it is more of an impossibility result. Löb’s Theorem means that, in general, you cannot prove that if you could prove something then it would be true. In particular you cannot prove this for any false sentence — it is not provable in PA that if 2+2=5 would be provable in PA, then 2+2 would actually equal 5. In other words any sufficiently powerful system cannot assert its own correctness.
Yudkowsky fixated on it, because he thought it was important for his (now abandoned?) framework of AI safety which would have involved logical agents that had to somehow prove in a formal mathematical sense their safety (or “friendliness”, as he calls it) even under self-modification.
In reality it is one of the various impossibility results proven by diagonalization, similar and inspired by Gödel’s incompleteness theorems. Essentially, they are all different formal ways of showing that “you can’t prove that you are not insane”.
For anything computational, the most important of these results are Church-Turing’s halting theorem and the related Rice’s theorem.
(Series index, Jutland Part 1)
Jutland: Preliminaries to battle
Scheer planned the operation that lead to Jutland as a trap for the British, a battlecruiser raid on the north English coast drawing the British out past submarines stationed off their bases, with the main body of the High Seas Fleet waiting to pounce. Due to condenser problems and delays in repairs to the battlecruiser Seydlitz, the operation was delayed from its planned date of May 17th, forcing postponement to the end of May. The Germans had a force of zeppelins they used for reconnaissance, but high winds on May 28th prevented them from reaching their positions, and the plan was altered to a sweep into the Skagerrak, the area between Denmark and Norway. The British continued to trade with Norway, and this raid would have seriously disrupted that trade. The High Seas Fleet finally sailed shortly after midnight on May 31st.
The British had recovered a German codebook early in the war, and set up an organization known as Room 40 to handle decryption and direction-finding. Room 40 was alerted on May 28th to the impending operation, and Jellicoe began his sortie three hours before Scheer. The U-boats off the British bases had not yet received word that the plan was being executed, and the British made it to sea without losses. However, he was the victim of a miscommunication. The Admiralty asked Room 40 for the current location of callsign DK, which was used by Admiral Scheer in port. Room 40 told them that it was in Wilhelmshaven, which was true. However, Scheer shifted to a different callsign while at sea. Room 40 knew this, but did not pass it on, due to either personal antipathy with the Admiralty’s messenger or a misunderstanding of the purpose of the question.
At 1420 (GMT) on May 31st, the first British and German scouts, sweeping ahead of their respective battlecruiser forces, ran into each other while investigating a neutral Danish steamer to the southwest of the Skagerrak. Beatty was heading west, followed by Jellicoe, while Hipper lead Scheer north by about 60 miles. At 1428, the British light cruisers Galatea and Phaeton fired the first shots of the greatest sea battle of the first World War.
Jutland: The Run to the South
The two battlecruiser forces sighted each other at around 1530, and the Germans turned south, hoping to draw Beatty into the High Seas Fleet. Beatty followed, but a signaling lapse meant that the 5th Battle Squadron found themselves 10 miles behind Beatty. (We’ll come back to his signaling woes later.) Beatty had a total of 32 13.5” guns and 16 12” guns, giving him a substantial range and firepower advantage over Hipper, who had only 16 12” and 28 11” weapons. However, he held off opening fire (odd, considering the doctrine he advocated), and Hipper opened fire first, at 1548. In fairness, the gunnery conditions greatly favored the Germans, as the low sun backlit the British, and the wind blew their gun and funnel smoke into the line of fire, while the German smoke was blown onto the disengaged side, where it merged with a natural cloud to produce a background that they blended against. The British opened fire 30 seconds later, on the orders of the captain of Lion, Beatty’s flagship. The first German salvoes were incredibly accurate, Seydlitz’s first shells falling just 300 yrds short of Princess Royal. Tiger was hit twice by Moltke minutes later, although neither was critical, although a third hit 3 minutes later took the sighting hood off of Q turret.
(A brief digression. Counting from the front, the German ships were in a line Lutzow – Derfflinger – Seydlitz – Moltke – Von Der Tan. The British order was Lion – Princess Royal – Queen Mary – Tiger – New Zealand – Indefatigable.)
The British gunnery did not start as well. In theory, they should have had a major advantage, as one of their ships should have been unengaged, and near-misses are a serious hindrance to gunnery. Beatty’s plan was that each ship should engage its opposite number in the German line, starting from the rear, while Lion also engaged Lutzow. Instead, Queen Mary engaged Seydlitz, while Tiger joined New Zealand in firing against Moltke, leaving Derfflinger unengaged for almost 10 minutes. This would have been less odd if the same thing had not happened at Dogger bank a year earlier.
By the time Queen Mary landed the first hit of the British fleet at 1555, the Germans had made at least 10. At 1557, Beatty ordered a change of course to open the range, at the same time as Queen Mary made the first serious hit on the Germans, knocking out Seydlitz’s aft superfiring turret. At 1600, Lion took another hit, this one opening the roof of Q turret, and it was only the actions of Major Francis Harvey, the Royal Marine turret officer, that flooded the magazines and prevented Lion sharing the fate of Indefatigable two minutes later. A hit on her A turret set off the cordite that was coming up from the magazines, and within 30 seconds, they exploded, taking all but two of her 1,017 officers and men with her. See here for more details on the causes of this.
The two fleets were drawing apart, but the 5th Battle Squadron had finally joined the battle, opening fire on the rear of the German line. At 1609, Barham landed a hit on Von der Tann, admitting 600 tons of water, and nearly disabling her steering gear. More hits put two turrets out of action, and Moltke was also hit. The battlecruisers also began to hit, after a dismal record in the first 20 minutes of the action. However, at 1625, Queen Mary suffered a turret hit, which sent her down in the same manner as Indefatigable. A total of 1,258 men were lost, with only 8 survivors. Shortly thereafter, Beatty turned to Lion’s captain and famously said “There seems to be something wrong with our bloody ships today”.
Ten minutes later, the British cruiser HMS Southampton, ahead of Beatty, first saw the High Seas Fleet. Southampton’s captain continued south, to gain more information. He closed to within 13,000 yards, although the Germans did not fire until Southampton turned north again, probably because they assumed her to be one of their ships. Even more astonishingly, he was not hit during his escape, despite an estimated 60 shells falling within 100 yards of the ship. At 1638, he signaled his sightings, totally surprising Beatty and Jellicoe, who had been told that the body of the High Seas Fleet was still in port. At 1640, Beatty ordered his force to turn north, bringing the run to the south to an end. When he turned, the Germans had scored 42 hits on the battlecruisers and 2 on Barham. They had taken only 11 hits from the battlecruisers, and 6 from the 5th Battle Squadron. However, due to another signaling failure, the 5th Battle Squadron continued south, passing him 10 minutes later. At 1655, they followed Beatty north, under fire from the lead elements of the High Seas Fleet. Although under orders for all ships to turn in the same place, Malaya, in the rear of the 5th BS, turned early, to avid the concentration of fire the Germans were pouring at the spot where the other three had turned.
The only battlecruiser that came through the action undamaged was HMS New Zealand, which took only one hit, and suffered no casualties. She was paid for by the government of New Zealand, and the Maori had told her captain that so long as he wore a Maori grass skirt and pendant, she would not be harmed in battle. Unfortunately, there are no pictures of the resulting outfit (which he wore over his uniform), but it appears to have worked, as she took no casualties during the entire war.
We’ll cover the Run to the North and the main fleet battle next week. I probably won’t put something up Wednesday.
A note on sources:
I’ve been using two books for my primary reference, in addition to the internet. One is John Campbell’s Jutland: An Analysis of the Fighting. This is universally agreed to be the best book from a factual perspective, but it is a technical analysis, and basically impossible to read. I bought a copy last year, as all of my other books cited it, intending to read it before the 100th anniversary, and failed completely. The other book I have is Nicholas Jellicoe’s Jutland: The Unfinished Battle. It’s good, and much more readable than Campbell. There are also some lovely personal touches, as Nicholas is Admiral Jellicoe’s grandson. (I got to meet him recently, and he was very nice, even when I was pestering him with all sorts of weird technical questions.) He also has a website, which I would highly recommend. The animation he narrated is well worth a watch. You’ll probably get more understanding out of it than you will out of my writing, but I’ll soldier on.
So is there anything Beatty did right? The failure to stay in formation with the powerful 5th BS seems huge, and it doesn’t sound like even his battlecruisers were formed up well for the battle. This short action was the most lopsided exchange of the battle, and Beatty does not seem to have accounted himself well.
During the run to the south? Not really. He did a bit better during the run to the north, but still failed to tell Jellicoe what was going on, which was his actual job.
What does the counterfactual look like where the 5th BS and the battlecruisers are well deployed, and manage to devastate the German battlecruiser squadron? Does it actually make a significant difference to the rest of the battle (or the course of the war)?
Were the British battlecruisers just doomed? Just in the run to the south, they lost two with nearly all hands and a third would have gone but for some quick action to flood a magazine. Perhaps even if they’d survived the run to the south, a fatal hit would have been inevitable, given their flawed powder handling?
I’m not 100% sure. I strongly suspect at least one would have gone down in any world where they took substantial damage. (We haven’t even gotten to Invincible yet.)
And I’m not sure how much of the improvement in 5th BS gunnery was down to the fact that they were firing from a rather different angle to the BCF, and how much was due to them being better at gunnery. But if the 5th BS had been in from the start, they might have drawn off quite a bit of German fire (which they survived pretty well in the real battle) and their shells were a lot more effective. They basically mission-killed Von Der Tann at long range.
The biggest impact of the 1st SG being destroyed would have been that they couldn’t cover the turn-away and the torpedo-boat attack around 1900. I’m not yet familiar enough with that part of the battle to be sure of what the follow-on impact would be. Maybe the British break up the torpedo attack more effectively and can follow Scheer instead of turning away.
Medium-term, the British BCs get a lot more freedom in the North Sea, but I’m not sure if that’s going to do a huge amount.
Long-term, it kills off Hood, as the British were always paranoid that the Germans were going to overtake them in battlecruisers.
Wow, the miscommunication with room 40 is pretty weird.
Yes, but that sort of thing happens a lot in war. Apparently, the Admiralty ops officer was loathed by Room 40, and his visit just before Jutland was only his second trip there. So he didn’t understand what they were doing, and Room 40 may not have understood what he was doing.
An excellent argument against socialism. If the British government didn’t bother to set up a reliable system where vital information could be efficiently transmitted during their long-planned great navel battle what hope is there that they could regularly do so when running an economy.
LOL. Sometimes private organisations also fail, is that a death blow to capitalism?
You would need to check that stuff like this never happens in NGOs. Otherwise this just shows that organizations sometimes suck, and the socialists already knew that.
I think you’re reading too much into it. Keep in mind that radio as a military technology was in its first real war, and it wasn’t very good. Most technologies are used incorrectly the first time out. During the next war, the British did a very good job of integrating their intelligence-gathering and operational staffs, to the point where the US copied them.
(Also, seriously, have you ever worked for a large company? These kind of problems are symptomatic of large organizations, regardless of type.)
The key is that a private firm will eventually go bankrupt if it doesn’t check the stupider impulses.
My go-to example of this is that a software company shares a building with my government agency. The software company has free beer on tap for its employees, whereas we don’t even get free coffee. However, if half of our employees turn into degenerate lushes, we’ll still be here, whereas the software company will go under. Different incentives.
@CatCube
I at least am not trying to defend socialism. There are lots of good examples of why socialism is a bad idea. This just isn’t one. It appears (I don’t have my sources to hand right now) that they had a simple communications breakdown. Maybe Jackson normally sent an aide, who knew to ask where Scheer was, and not just about DK. That, or personal politics, which have ruined companies, too.
(To repeat, I am not defending socialism, just asking you to pick a different example of why it is bad.)
@bean
My comment was intended to reply to @rlms, and I’m in agreement with you.
You work for a large aerospace firm, IIRC, and I know you’ve seen bureaucracy as stupid as anything in government. It’s just that no matter how large your company, eventually the balance sheet needs to work out. For government organizations, that day of reckoning can be held of for a lot longer (until the collapse of society).
@CatCube
We could argue all day about the relative merits of different forms of organisation, but my point is just that one example of a system in the public sector failing to function perfectly is not a convincing argument against the idea of a public sector in general, as the same applies to the private sector. I agree with bean (“These kind of problems are symptomatic of large organizations, regardless of type.” etc.) so I think we are in agreement too.
James Miller’s argument is quite interesting though. He’s targeting the navy specifically as an example of an inefficient organisation that would be better run privately, but it is hard to think of anything else with more widespread support for government ownership than the military.
I’ve wondered for a while if there’s been any exaggeration of the effectiveness of the codebreakers in the standard histories. We’re usually told that the central powers in WWI and the Axis in WWII were confident that their codes were secure, but there are definitely cases where they act as if concerned that the codes had been or could be broken. They constantly updated their devices, and more tellingly in this case Scheer’s alternate callsign seems to have been based on the assumption the English could be listening in (though of course in this case they were one step behind since the English knew about this trick). How often did the Germans use tricks similar to Scheer’s to mislead anyone who might have broken the codes? And of course something massively difficult to measure, but I wonder if there’s been any research on it, to what extent did the Germans restrict their use of radio for communicating sensitive information (either because they feared it might be compromised, or because they were perfectly aware that providing more data to work with makes eventual code-breaking easier for the enemy)?
There’s a long discussion of this in Friedman’s Fighting the Great War at Sea.
Basically, Room 40 wasn’t just codebreaking, it was also direction-finding, which is where the data they were using actually came from. Callsigns were probably sent in the clear, so the DF network would pick them up regardless, as would things like traffic analysis. The British would listen in to the minesweeper order frequency. When a lot of orders started being passed, they knew a sortie was about to happen.
(I may expand on this later.)
If engaging all adversaries is important, did anyone ever consider independently-aimed turrets? Would two directors just take too much space? Or is it that you never plan on being outnumbered?
They did, and the Iowa, at least, had two directors. (Well, 7, not counting the ability of the turrets to fire under local control. See the post on fire control.) The problem is that splitting your battery is bad for fire control, particularly as it was practiced at the time. Von Der Tann was actually supposed to engage both Indefatigable and New Zealand, but decided not to.
The Germans didn’t have proper directors at Jutland (they were introduced shortly thereafter), and neither they nor the British seem to have planned for firing at split targets. Part of this was that fire-control gear was developing quite rapidly, and it made more sense to equip every ship with one before they started to hand out seconds.
Wikipedia mentions that the Germans used a “ladder” ranging system, where their initial salvo would be aimed to three different ranges (best guess, short, long) and by observing splashes adjust their ranging accordingly. This was more effective than the British approach of targeting the first salvo to best guess range only.
Presumably splitting your fire would hamper the ladder approach?
It’s an interesting question I think – on the one hand, splitting your battery between say two opponents probably reduces your chance of sinking either ship by more than half (how much more I don’t know) just because you’re putting less metal at either ship and it seems like battles were usually decided by a few vital strikes – luck clearly played a role.
On the other hand, leaving any opponent unmolested while you attack his partner probably significantly increases the chances that that opponent will take you out, relative to an opponent that needs to account for and deal with (even ineffective) return fire. It would take an iron man indeed to not be at all affected by nearby splashes and the flash of guns pointed at him.
It would, yes. I think they’d shoot 4 guns at each. With twin turrets, that gives best spotting. I believe this was one of the reason’s VDT’s gunnery officer gave.
As for German vs British practice in this era, they were changing what they did (or were planning to do) every 2 years. I frankly can’t keep it all straight without at least glancing at my books, and I’m really into this stuff.
Why do adherents of Many Worlds behave as though they’re living in a good old-fashioned singular timeline?
Eg, why is Eliezer obsessed with cryonics when his belief system assures him immortality? Even if endless life wasn’t baked in to the very fabric of reality, he could rest assured one of his alternate selves is taking care of the problem much more effectively.
Many Worlds adherents also seem strangely blasé about the eons of unimaginable torment that lie ahead of them.
Q. Why do people who believe there’s no freedom of will do anything?
A. Because they have no choice.
Q. Why do believers in Many Worlds behave as though they’re living in a good old-fashioned singular timeline?
A. They don’t – they behave in all possible ways. You’re only looking in one branch.
If you believed in Many Worlds, would you feel reassured about your other lives when getting mugged?
In what way does many-worlds assure him immortality?
I think you’re smuggling a lot of assumptions in here.
(Many-worlds doesn’t mean every-world. There are infinite rational numbers between 1 and 2, but none of them are 3.)
Many worlds plus Born probabilities plus VNM rationality adds up to normality.
To unpack that a little, many-worlds believers generally care about futures in proportion to their probability. So e.g. a game of quantum Russian Roulette is treated as 1/6 of a death, just like the classical game.
Okay, this has been cryptically hinted at for years on Less Wrong and we need to confront it once and for all. As I understand it, the argument is that since branches where you die are no longer part of your consciousness-tree and there’s at least some very small probability of any physical event, sooner or later the only branches left are ones where you’re injured/horrifically old/whatever but the particles are still bouncing just so and you’re still alive, and some of these branches extend really far in the future.
Unrefined counterargument material:
I don’t care about other branches unless they’re descendants of where I am on the tree right now, and I know *other* people actually have died in my experienced branch. Why do “I” “leap”/continue into specifically my branch-descendants that live, and not the far more numerous ones which die and actually halt? Clearly somebody’s actually halting; why can’t that be me? Just because an outside (far outside) observer sees that the whole tree of mes continues only into those branches shouldn’t necessarily mean that’s “my” “experience”.
Does anyone know of what could cause unusual amounts of thirst?
I drink between 7 and 9 litres of water a day and have been doing so for many years. Google only says diabetes, schizoprenia and drugs, none of which applies (it also throws a billion articles in my face about how deadly it is to drink too much water ._. )
Chronic anemia? See your doctor and ask for a complete blood count.
I have one here from a half a year ago. Everything is in acceptable bounds although I’m on the lower end on leucocytes, HBE/MCH and MCV. Would that fit the picture?
It might be Diabetes Insipidus (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diabetes_insipidus), which is a cause of intense thirst without alterations in blood sugar.
Here’s a very long list of possibilities: http://www.ehealthstar.com/polydipsia.php
It could well be psychogenic polydipsia, which means you feel like you need to drink water all the time but actually you don’t, and it’s just a strong psychological habit. I think I had that (although not as strongly as you – about 5 to 8 litres a day). Once I realised that was a thing, I tried training myself to drink less, and it only took a few days before my thirst adjusted to a more normal level.
Holy cow, that’s a lot.
Thanks for the help everyone. I’ll have my doctor do another full blood count and discuss the matter with him. If nothing comes up I’m gonna try the retrain approach in case it is psychogenic polydipsia.
In most or all of the American cities I’ve lived in with FM radio stations that I consistently listened to (7 cities; 3 on the west coast and 4 in the Midwest)…
– the classical and NPR stations have tended to be in the lower frequencies.
– the r&b/rap stations have tended to be in the higher frequencies.
Has anyone else noticed a pattern like this, or is it just some weird coincidence? What would account for it if it is indeed a pattern?
For a long time (maybe still today) the FCC assigned the lower FM band frequencies to non-profit and college/university stations, the higher frequencies to commercial stations.
Why they chose to do this, I don’t know. Perhaps they thought it would be more convenient for listeners to “know” where to look on the dial for a given type of programming.
Anyway, it’s not a coincidence.
is rap/ r&b generally higher on the dial than than more conventional pop/ rock?
if so, I wonder if that’s a function of them being new art forms, and stations devoted to them being established later than the pop stations
In the city I grew up in, 92.3 was R&B/hip hop in the early 90s, became rock in the late 90s/early 00s, and I believe is now R&B/hip hop again.
And most religious music is in the 88’s/89’s.
The silent(ly approving) majority:
Bill Maher often points out (I think, correctly) that the problem with Islam isn’t the .1% of Muslims who actually become terrorists, it’s the (let’s say) 50% who agree with the statement “if you insult the Prophet you deserve to die.”
One might similarly say that it’s not the .1% of conservative Catholics who bomb abortion clinics who are the problem, but whatever (presumably much larger) percentage of abortion opponents who, while they’d never bomb a clinic themselves, nonetheless kind of think it’s justified.
Or, it’s not the .1% of libertarians who pen neoliberal economic treatises justifying trickle down, but the 50% of heartland Americans who basically think poor people are bums.
Or, it’s not the .1% of liberals who are themselves radical professors of intersectional Critical Race Theory or their most ardent students, who break windows when a conservative speaker is invited to campus, it’s the 50% of NYTimes commenters who defend what they’re doing as not a big deal or kind of understandable.
If this is true, it feels like “doing something” about any one of these problems is much, much harder. I’m not sure it is true (or it may be true in some of the above example cases and not others), but if it is, I’m not sure what to do about it (the opposite theory, which also has merit in my mind, is that most people are not very ideological and kind of just follow whatever the thought leaders are doing, so it’s more important to deal with the radicals than the broader social consensuses supporting them).
On the up side, it’s worth noting that the real number on that one (violence is an appropriate response to an insult to Muhammad/Islam) isn’t 50% in most of Europe and the Americas, more like 20-30% and even then it’s “violence” and not explicitly “death”.
Also on the up side, do people literally believe the stuff they claim to believe, or are these commitments just shibboleths? For example, do those Catholics really think it’s kind of justified to bomb abortion clinics, or would they recoil in horror if a friend went through with it?
Edit: If these are just shibboleths, I wonder how this relates to ‘society goes evil’ situations, where everyone suddenly goes from joking about how bankers deserve to be shot to actually doing it. An sudden phase transition, where people start taking themselves literally…
Catholicism forbids both murder (fully) and breaking civil law (in most cases), and recognizes the right of the civil authorities to levy death penalties. Now, an abortion is about as unjust as a capital punishment gets, but that doesn’t justify murder; it may justify some breaches of civil law, however. Bombing abortion clinics seems both immoral and ineffective.
I don’t think abortion can be plausibly considered a form of capital punishment; nobody’s saying that the foetus has committed a crime, or anything like that. You’re right, thought, that Catholicism generally frowns on people deciding to take the law into their own hands; it also frowns on initiating pointless or counterproductive violence (hence why “reasonable chance of success” is usually considered one of the criteria for a just war), which bombing abortion clinics would probably count as.
It’s killing of a person in a manner sanctioned by civil law. Sounds like capital punishment to me – after all, governments across time and space have executed people who committed no crime, or whose crime could be described as ‘being inconvenient’ or ‘being relative of X’. I don’t recognize the moral licitness of it – just because it’s legal, doesn’t mean it’s right – but the state is unlikely to care about my opinion.
@The Original Mr. X – “nobody’s saying that the foetus has committed a crime, or anything like that. ”
Few in favor of it are willing to agree that the feotus is a human life and therefore capable of being guilty. In any case, trespassing and/or squatting would seem to be the obvious formulations.
That’s an interesting way to put the issue.
Based on this paradigm, we can evaluate particular groups by:
A. How bad the .1% is.
B. What percentage of the 99.9% support the .1%
C. How the 99.9% support the .1%
So according to Maher and Sam Harris, Muslims could be evaluated as:
A. Want to conquer the world and spread theocratic tyranny, slavery, subjugation of women, and pretty much the worst death cult in the world. So very very very very bad.
B. A lot more than most people think. According to the famous Pew Research polls, even in the most liberal Muslim population that number is probably around 20%, while in the most conservative Muslim countries it’s 90-99%.
C. The majority has built entire governments and made boat loads of money to support the .1%.
And Christianity:
A. Want to outlaw abortion, outlaw homosexuality, enforce Intelligent Design curriculum, and institute prayer in public schools.
B. Not sure, but my sense is very little support on a global scale, and more but not much support in America.
C. Almost none.
(Emphasis added.)
Are you seriously arguing that only 0.1% of Christians want to outlaw abortion, that that those Christians have “very little support on a global scale” and that mainstream Christians have done almost nothing to support efforts to outlaw abortion?
You’re right, far more than 0.1% of Christians want to outlaw abortion, but as far as I can tell even the worst 0.1% don’t want to do anything more to abortion than outlaw it. Maybe really harsh punishments for violators?
The very little support on a global scale refers to bombing abortion clinics, which I should have made more clear. There are is still significant Christian support for outlawing abortion, but for terrorism as a means to achieve that end.
I think this is just wrong.
It’s certainly true that the existence of a few people whose views are so strong that they are willing to take extreme actions (say, terrorism) implies the existence of lots and lots of people with less-extreme versions of those views, or perhaps with the same views but less willingness to personally act on them.
But Bill Maher is making the converse statement, that the existence of lots of people with not-too-extreme views implies the existence of a few extremists who will do things like bomb abortion clinics. Maybe it’s a necessary condition but it’s not a sufficient one – e.g. in the modern United States, there are lots and lots of Christians who think atheists shouldn’t hold public office, wouldn’t want their child to marry an atheist, etc. but there isn’t really any Christian anti-atheist violence.
Also one can clearly take the same form of argument Maher does and put it into ridiculous forms – “it’s not the 0.1% of husbands who murder their cheating wives who are the problem, it’s the 50% who believe cheating is wrong.” The extremists don’t necessarily delegitimize the larger group that they’re drawn from.
I don’t think he ever claimed that tacit support for radical actions necessarily leads to radical actions; he’s saying that, given we that we already have radical actions of a small number and tacit support of a much bigger number, maybe we need to consider the degree to which the real problem is the widespread tacit support, not the few who act upon it.
Point which might support this: seems like abortion clinic bombings are down relative to my youth. My subjective impression is that it’s not that opposition to abortion is down all that much, but that the number of abortion opponents who tacitly think violence is a legitimate tactic for fighting abortion is down, probably due to horrific news footage of people killed in such attacks. A bit of a chicken and egg problem, but it certainly seems arguable that the radical who takes action also takes comfort in the notion that he is heroically doing what everyone approves of but most lack the courage and commitment to do. If the impression of social approval disappears, so too, arguably, does the potential for the radical to weave a heroic narrative in support of his actions.
The good news, then, may be that you don’t need the number of Muslims willing to say “insulting the Prophet is bad” to go down; you only need the number of Muslims willing to say “violence is a justifiable response to insulting the Prophet” to go down.
To be analogous you’d have to say “it’s the 50% of men who think murdering a cheating wife is justified, even if they wouldn’t do it themselves.” I’m talking about tacit approval of extreme actions by a much larger group who won’t take extreme actions themselves. “50% of Muslims think insulting the Prophet is wrong” implies something very different than “50% of Muslims think violence is a justifiable response to insulting the Prophet.”
I think “real problem” isn’t good terminology for what you describe here. Using your example, criminal anti-abortion violence is a problem, and the question is whether it’s productive to address that problem not just by narrowly trying to prevent or deter people from committing criminal acts, but instead/also by trying to shift the beliefs of the community to make the crime seem less heroic.
To be analogous…
I don’t think your examples in your original post follow the form you’re insisting on here. There is a huge gap between sympathizing with someone’s actions, versus approving of them or supporting them, and I think most of the people in your original post’s “50%” categories are in the sympathizing category at best.
Violence is flashy and gets overrated. The states that nickle-dime and regulate abortion clinics until they’ve run them out of state do more to prevent abortion than any clinic bombers.
I’d say the reason for ‘more heat than light’ abortion arguments is a real moral dilemma. It’s bad to kill babies. It’s bad to keep women from owning their own bellies. Can’t duck both evils. Legal abortion is good practical law- keeps the law from actively preventing women from owning their own bellies, and only passively allows babies to be killed.
I think a lot of conservatives got tired of being called baby-killers for supporting the US in Vietnam and got back at liberals by being against abortion.
Why “presumably”? What grounds do you have for the assumption that any non-negligible percentage of abortion proponents think bombing abortion clinics is justified?
It would be really weird if there weren’t. Some of them claim to think abortion is murder, and if that were the case then bombing abortion clinics would be heroic (though maybe still unwise).
I don’t think it weird at all: people are generally opposed to vigilante justice and taking the law into one’s own hands, even in cases where it looks like the person who got killed was really nasty and the world is better off without them.
It’s worth noting that abortion clinic bombings had very few casualties. Putting together all the attacks it was single digit deaths. They were more about destroying the facilities than actually killing people, which is much easier to justify.
Actually it was double digits, and at least one attack that was part of the general movement was not target at an abortion clinic.
Apparently I hadn’t checked the stats in a while. I guess 11 is indeed a 2-digit number. Point still stands. Abortion-related violence has killed fewer people in total than most terror attacks do individually.
At a considerable tangent, I do not believe I have ever seen an economic treatise “justifying trickle down.” “Trickle down,” so far as I can tell, is an invention of critics of laissez-faire, a straw man argument that they attribute to their opponents. The real argument claims that pro-market policies which make the rich better off also make the poor better off, not that money handed to the former somehow trickles down to the latter.
According to Wikipedia, William J Bryan referred to wealth “leaking” from rich to poor in a speech, but the original use of the exact phrase “trickle down” was indeed by an opponent of those sorts of policies.
The *real* problem is the Muslims who are permitted to be in the position of having the option of committing terrorist attacks on the unbelievers of the West.
I mean, I, personally, would also one day like to be able to visit Damascus without fear of being blown up.
Sure, me too. I’ll put that down as something to do after the residents are converted to Christianity. (Or, well, anything other than Islam.)
I think what gets lost here is ‘how likely is the silent majority to get what they want?’ and ‘if this generates a problem, is it self correcting?’
Take the Catholics approving bombing abortion clinics, and ask yourself what they could actually accomplish. Could they change the laws to make bombing legal, or even harder to prosecute? Probably not. I don’t see any way you could just confine this to abortion clinics. If the vast majority of Catholics accepted as legitimate tactics violent forms of terrorism, I would wager all you would accomplish is to make all political groups accept violent forms of terrorism. If Catholics are blowing up a lot of abortion clinics, you’d have green groups blowing up a lot of polluting companies, black nationalists blowing up a lot of police stations, white nationalists back to torching black churches, etc., and this would either become the new normal or everyone else would get sick of it and call for a government crackdown.
I think the 50% of heartland Americans who think non-working poor people are bums could accomplish something like welfare reforms, as that’s something you could actually use the law to do. I’m not going to say ‘I don’t see this as a threat’ because I’m sympathetic to that worldview, but let’s look at the opposite. If you had a critical mass of urban blue tribe Americans that thought the poor were held down by the Man, you could do things like remove any restrictions on welfare. While I think this would be bad, it’s not a real threat because if this had severe negative consequences, it doesn’t impose any real barriers to the next administration undoing it, just as the next administration after the ‘bums’ administration could undo any changes.
The problem is that the NY Times readers supporting the campus radicals and the Muslims that want people that draw Muhammad jailed that support the .1% actual potential terrorists could do real changes AND those changes wouldn’t be easy to undo.
The NY Times readers that understand the radical professors make the college campus more hostile to people that aren’t radicals, inflaming tensions, inciting the radicals that make more demands to further radicalize the campus which get agreed upon by the NY Times readers in a vicious cycle.
In the case of the Muslims that hold views like ‘if you insult the Prophet you deserve to die’ even if they wouldn’t resort to terrorism themselves, we’ve seen what happens in the UK and Canada. Giving anyone the power to silence people that outrages them just emboldens them to find more people to get outraged at, and one thing that automatically seems to outrage them is telling them that their grievances are not worth getting outraged over or worth silencing, so it’s much harder to take back that power.
I don’t think the numbers here are anywhere close to those of Islamic terrorism, both concerning those who actually carry out the attacks and those who justify them. Also, why are you singling out Catholics? I’m pretty sure that abortion is a sin in all flavors of Christianity.
Again, pretty questionable analogy.
I think that both the radicals and the silent large groups that essentially support them influence each other: the large groups enable the radicals, providing them with fresh recruits, funds, platforms, and motte-and-bailey ideological fig leaves to justify themselves. The large groups are in turn inspired by the radicals, which they see as heroic figures.
I’m not sure what the best way of breaking this feedback cycle may be. On the one hand, the radicals are easier to attack because there are fewer of them they are easier to spot. While, barring genocides, forced mass conversions, ethnic cleansing, etc., you can’t really wage an all-out war against an anonymous mass of people who all individually have plausible deniability. On the other hand large masses may be more vulnerable to subtle ideological manipulation. If you control the media, the education system, key points in access to the job market or public resources, you could leverage them to subtle draw the masses to your side, while radicals are probably going to be much more resilient to ideological manipulation.
Re. “Pretty questionable analogy,”
My point isn’t to say that liberal professors are as bad as terrorists, that Catholics are as likely to support terrorism as Muslims, or anything like that.
My point is just to identify different conceivable instances of a pattern (some of which I disagree with myself; I’m just trying not to limit myself to things I, personally, think are a problem) and think about the issue in general.
The pattern I’m pointing to is, there are many cases where you have a few radicals getting a lot of attention supported by a much larger population who tacitly approves or at least does not strongly condemn.
The question is, in such a case, is going after the extremists the top priority or trying to somehow change the minds of the larger, quiet supporters? I’m thinking more the latter, though sometimes it is precisely by making the extremists look bad that public opinion can shift. I think the campus identitarian radicals in the US are currently doing harm to the causes they hope to further, for example, because the optics are so bad.
As a general assessment, I think you’re right. OTOH, you say “doing something about any one of these problems is much much harder”, and yes, we’ve discovered that doing something about these problems is sufficiently hard that we’ve not been successful at it.
Folks, I’m hearing something about Saudi Arabia being on the verge of war with Qatar. How did it come to this, and what are the implications for the region? Might we see Qatar join the Iran–Syria axis for protection?
According to angryarab.blogspot.com<a the Sauds just released some old emails between Gaddafi and Qatar agreeing to overthrow Saudi Arabia and the Sauds are annoyed.
That is not true.
Its partly outflow from Trump’s crack down on terrorism meet in Riyadh.
https://foreignpolicy.com/2014/04/22/making-qatar-an-offer-it-cant-refuse/
and partly a long running structural problem in the GCC
read this tweet storm if you are interested
this is the first tweet–
this is the one i found most interesting–
Erdogan has had to go part Ottoman to avoid the Morsi treatment. I admit Prince Reckless might be able to pull off full Ottoman.
I’m trying to get into meditation. Any suggestions for apps, audio courses, etc?
Dharma Seed has hundreds of excellent talks: link. I’d personally endorse taking a listen to Ajahn Amaro, and Tara Branch, but there are probably lots of other great ones as well.
I use the calm app for 5 or 10 minute guided meditations every morning for the last couple years: link. Headspace is also good, I just like Calm a little more, maybe just because it’s been tracking me for so long.
Anyway good look getting into meditation, i’ve found it to be a very positive addition to my life and I hope you do to. For anyone else who’s interested I think this account on Reddit encapsulates it pretty well: linky link.
That’s very helpful. Thanks!
In the last open thread someone recommended the book “The Mind Illuminated”. I am by no means an experienced meditator, but I find the book to be very helpful, detailed and precise. I started and gave up meditation several times due to lack of proper guidance, but this book got me really motivated again.
Sounds great, esp given that I’ve started and given up on meditation several time too. Thank you!
Is anyone sick and tired of the conversation around terrorism and immigration coalescing into a single trans-Atlantic discussion?
I’m American, and I support without reservation the standard left line on terrorism and immigration… in America. We don’t have a big integration problem: I used to go out drinking in the main Muslim neighborhood in Minneapolis, never felt an issue. My ancestors arrived here less than 150 years ago, and I question the right of me and those situated like me to restrict the entry, particularly from the modal immigrant (who is of indigenous ancestry) but also from people fleeing war. Since 9/11 (which is a fudge, granted, but at this point a minor one–it’s been almost 16 years, there are undoubtedly comments on this page made by people who can’t remember it), we’ve really had only had two real Islamic terrorist attacks, along with a couple more terrorist attack slash workplace shootings, which puts it in the same league as both white supremacist terrorism and spree killings by garden variety psychotics. The degree to which our culture and foreign policy focus on this minor problem strikes me as insane.
But it Europe? Every one of those things I mentioned is tilted in favor of treating the issue more aggressively. The Muslim population is by all accounts bigger and less integrated and there have been an awful lot of terrorist attacks in the last couple years. But to me the biggest difference of all is that European nations are not settler nations. They’re indigenous people living in their homelands. I’ve felt this way for a long time, and it’s been disconcerting in the last year or two to see it alluded to in memes with filenames like white_genocide.png, but it’s still something I believe: the burden of justifying migration restrictions should be a lot higher when applied to someone whose great-grandparents emigrated to a place than when applied to someone whose ancestors have been there for tens of thousands of years (or considerably longer, if you count the Neanderthal ancestry).
Europe is already tougher on some aspects of immigration, particularly in that illegals are deported, not amnestied.
I’m no expert on Muslim assimilation in the US, but I’m going to nitpick you on one point. I assume the place you’re talking about is the Cedar Riverside (pop. ~ 9000) area of Minneapolis. It’s about half black, I’m not certain of the # of Somalis. Regardless, it’s right next to a very large university, the University of Minnesota. So even if Muslims wanted to prohibit drinking there*, I think the 48,000 university students would influence and overwhelm any such sentiment.
*I’m not familiar with any external prohibition movement in the Somali community. Though there was some brouhaha about taxi drivers refusing to transport dogs or alcohol a few years back.
That’s the neighborhood, yes.
But I’m not really trying to say “oh, look, they haven’t banned alcohol,” partly because that isn’t even close to being in the realm of possibility. I’m saying that one of the closest things the U.S. has to a banlieue is a place where it’s fun for hipsters (Minnesotan hipsters, at that) to go get wasted. Even if the college proximity is a big part of that (and it is), the fact that a place that the fever swamps of the U.S. Right regard as a beachhead for creeping sharia is infested with food trucks and live music venues with fantastic drink specials seems… relevant.
edit: and it’s not like we’re talking about effectively different neighborhoods; for example, the bar where I had one of my best NYEs ever in 2013 is across the street from the “Little Mogadishu” appartment complex.
What if that area you’re talking about is a rare outlier, and someone could point to a similarly rare outlier on the other end of the spectrum? (Just guessing, but maybe some area of Dearborn MI…)
America does have an integration problem… sort of. Look at the history of American integration. It’s dominated by waves of:
* New people group arrives, finds work in hard labor (factories etc)
* Existing people get upset about newcomers (all those hard workers taking our jobs!)
* Widespread discrimination occurs against outsider group
* Slowly gain acceptance and work themselves into respected community positions (takes a generation or two)
* A different people group arrives to be discriminated against by the one that just finished assimilating
This has happened many times in US history – Germans, Irish, Chinese, Italians, and Jews are just some of the waves that followed this pattern (often the pattern is localized to a city or region of the country). It’s going on with Hispanics at the moment.
The US uses the public school system to push integration. The American ‘melting-pot’ encourages other cultures to contribute some of their differences with the wider community, but mostly to take on the ‘American’ culture that surrounds them. Historical immigrant towns get big celebrations of other countries’ national holidays (think St. Patrick’s day or Cinco de Mayo), and weird hybrids of ethnic food and drink. After two or three generations you get integration, and that immigrant group is seen as part of the history rather than outsiders, but in doing so they’ve lost a lot of their culture.
Europe is not all ‘indigenous people living in their homelands’ – it has a long history of waves of people movements – either through force and the various empires that have risen or fallen across the continent, or through the normal migration of people seeking a different life.
Some of Europe is currently taking the ‘multiculturalism’ approach to integration – new communities are encouraged to keep their identities, culture, and language, so that its uniqueness can be shared with all. This is the case in, eg., Britain, where community leaders representing the larger minority groups in an area (Sikhs, Muslims, Hindus, etc.) are invited to participate in civic ceremonies alongside the Church of England. Their religions and holidays are recognized in state schools in the same way Christian ones are. Much of the debate over immigration in Europe at the moment is whether or not this is a good approach. France, for example, takes the ‘strictly secular’ approach of refusing to acknowledge religion and other cultures in public life.
The success of previous immigrants in integrating is often used to argue in favor of immigration in general. But it’s not clear to me that it’s a particularly strong argument; it kind of assumes that the outcome we see is one of the best we could have had. We don’t know what the US would look like if the nativists had won politically and prevented most Italian or Irish immigration, for example. Of course the immigrants in question and their descendants can very strongly be presumed to be better off, but this is not necessarily relevant to a nativist who might be primarily concerned with the fortunes of the current inhabitants and their heirs.
Also integration has in the past been very slow sometimes. The Germans took over a century and might have taken longer if we hadn’t had WWI. And depending on the metrics you use (are we interested only in language acquisition, or do we care about reaching native levels of economic success?), hispanics are also integrating slowly.
There’s one glaring miscompare when trying to understand Muslim immigration through the lens of Irish immigration.
Anyone who wasn’t Irish, that went to Ireland to check it out, wouldn’t get killed in the street if a mob discovered they were not Irish or Catholic.
Which of us on this board could actually go visit Pakistan and have a puncher’s chance of surviving a year outside a green zone created for Westerners / NGO people? Libya, Iraq, Syria? Heck even inside an embassy, you will be carried out into the street for torture and mutilation.
As soon as Westerners can live peacefully with the proles in Muslim lands, all these debates will end. Until then, of course the West should be cautious about taking citizens from countries where public death will be televised and cheered.
Obviously Libya, Iraq, and Syria are unsafe; most warzones are. I think you are massively overestimating the danger of Pakistan though. Sure, I wouldn’t like to visit the Taliban-controlled areas, but I’d happily live in a decent part of Lahore for instance, and being killed by an angry mob would not be my main worry if I was living in a rural area. But more importantly, those are only four Muslim countries. I would have no qualms at all about living in rural Turkey, Indonesia, Albania or Kazakstan (well, no qualms I wouldn’t have if I was an ethnically homogenous Muslim).
You may have heard that 94% of terrorist attacks are by non-Muslims. But first off that was from 1980-2005, and it’s worse since then. Also Muslims only make up 1% of the population. Even in America, they are punching above their weight.
Like I said, in the same league. Doesn’t mean they’re not on their way to winning the championship within that league–but it does mean that it would only take one or two more Jared Loughners or Dylan Roofs to switch up the rankings.
According to the article Muslims commit 6% of terror BUT! “Jewish Extremism” is 7% of the Gross National Terror.
I’m not sure exactly how they get there: is it because the jews did 9/11? or is it because they control the media and we never hear about their dastardly plots? /sarc
Look at the timeframe; it goes back to 1980. There were a string of bombings by the Jewish Defense League in the 1980s.
https://www.fbi.gov/stats-services/publications/terrorism-2002-2005#terror_05sum
Pretty much seems to have ended with the arrest and conviction of some of those involved, and the assassination of Meir Kahane.
The primary thing I’m getting sick of in the terrorism “discussion”, over and above absolutely everything else, is idiots chiming in every single time there’s a shooting (or indeed any kind of mass killing) to give us this scintillating piece of wisdom:
“JUST YOU WAIT, THE MEDIA WON’T CALL THIS TERRORISM BECAUSE IT WAS A WHITE PERSON!”
Every. Single. Flipping. Time.
White guy goes nuts, stabs a whole bunch of dudes to death and shoots a crowd outside a frat house? “MISOGYNIST TERRORISM!”
White guy goes on a rampage with a load of guns in a cinema? “CALL IT WHAT IT IS – WHITE SUPREMACIST TERRORISM!”
Disgruntled worker goes on a rampage with a gun against his co-workers? “THIS WAS CLEARLY WHITE SUPREMACIST TERRORISM! IF THIS WAS A NON-WHITE PERSON THEY’D BE CALLING HIM A TERRORIST!”
And yet…
Bunch of Arab Muslims actively plot and enact a bombing in a major city in order to terrify and frighten the populace and further a political agenda, with an Islamic terrorist organisation taking credit for the attacks? “WE MUSN’T BE TOO QUICK TO PIN THIS ON MUSLIMS!”
I actually have a great deal of sympathy for the latter view, I should point out; I think that the fact that the local Muslim community in Manchester already pegged at least one of the bombers as being an extremist (and nothing was done about it) says a lot about who is to blame here. It’s not the howl itself that annoys me; it’s the sheer douchebaggery with which they insist on every single mass shooting being equated with planned, intentional acts of terrorism carried out by organised terrorist groups for literally no other reason than that it looks bad for their outgroup.
And all of this, of course, before the bodies have even cooled.
This goes both ways. Left-wingers are often too eager to blame terrorist attacks on mental instability, and although I haven’t noticed it much I’m sure they blame non-political attacks by white men on ideology. But equally, right-wingers are often overly quick to blame attacks by nominal Muslims on Islamist ideology, or even less accurately Islam in general, and unwilling to accept that ideology has a part to play in attacks by white men.
I will definitely grant you the first part of your corollary – indeed, I did put a small sidebar in about it, not to mention the laudable actions of the Manchester Muslim community (who frankly seem to be doing a far better job of curbing Islamic extremism than many of our regional authorities seem able to).
The last part though? Imma rant about it. (Please note that this rant is not specifically aimed at you, rlms.)
Along with many other people, I’ve been actively looking for “white”-coded ideological attacks that could be called “terrorism” in any meaningful sense. You can count the “white men” terror attacks from the past decade on a single hand in the US. You might need a second hand if you include Europe. They are simply not remotely common; most mass killings by “white men” are spree-killings, which are neither planned nor organised. The only way that people can weasel their way into coding these as “terror” is by intentionally conflating “killer had [ideology] ” with “killer was killing with the express intention of furthering [ideology]”.
(Even then, most of the time the ideology in question is usually of the interlocutor’s own invention, even in the face of outright contradiction – see “Elliot Rodger was an MRA” for a classic example.)
And even if we’re looking at situations where the framing that “the killer was killing in the name of [ideology]” is actually accurate (the killing of Jo Cox leaps to mind), we still find ourselves in a position where:
a) We’re somehow pretending that there’s a moral equivalence between an ideological assassination/fracas-gone-lethal (Jo Cox) and the pre-planned mass murder of innocent and uninvolved children (Manchester).
b) By attempting to guilt-by-association “white men” and/or whatever ideology is involved here, we’re directly contradicting the stated position that Muslims as a group are not responsible for the acts of murderous extremists!
I refuse to accept either of these at all. There is no such equivalence between some “white male” who is off his meds deciding to methodically kill a cinema full of people, and a group of people intentionally constructing and utilising devices to mass-murder people in order to further what they see as their ideological goals, and more to the point, trying to draw such an equivalence in order to cast aspersion upon “white males” for the former while simultaneously opining that the Muslim community should not be held responsible for the latter is beyond unempathetic cognitive dissonance; it borders on dehumanisation.
So for those reasons, I am wholly against the idea that “ideology has a part to play in attacks by white men”. Anders Brevik? Thomas Mair? Sure. But it’s not usually those guys the right wing are saying aren’t ideologically motivated. Those guys, the right wing just repudiates and denounces, as they should. The right wing in the US and Europe does a lot of things wrong, but this isn’t one of them.
@Zorgon
Members of a community are frequently going to do a better job of policing that community than intruding outsiders. Given that, worldwide, the majority of victims of terrorism by radical Muslims are other Muslims… Neither the “Muslims bad!” reaction, nor the (well-meaning but clueless) “this has nothing to do with Islam!” reaction are actually of help to the innocent victims – who are mostly themselves Muslims.
I’m a little confused as to why we’ve suddenly started biting each other’s heads off over terrorism here. London attacks, yes, but those weren’t that unusual. And what happened to the three-day moratorium?
I think the issue is confused by the simultaneity of two actually different problems:
Europe is currently experiencing two, separate immigration-related problems:
1. Demographic shift, crime: high-fertility immigrants uninterested in integrating may be displacing the old majority populations and cultures; fairly or not, these immigrants are also viewed as more likely to commit certain types of crime, like rape and drug trafficking
2. Terrorism: some of these new groups bring with them an increased incidence of terrorism
In the US, 2 is still a largely theoretical problem, and to the extent it is one, it’s not being caused by the same immigrants who are primarily responsible for our version of 1 (in our case, Hispanics), whereas in Europe, there is a large overlap between the groups responsible for 1 and 2. But terrorism makes headlines in a way “WASPs still on track to become minority by 2040” doesn’t, and we don’t want terrorism to become as common in the US as it seems to recently be in Britain and France, so the issues get conflated.
Personally I’m very sick of every discussion around Islam in europe or the attacks in the UK on the internet being derailed by American racists. There’s a particularly american way of framing thnic and religuous conflicts that really doesn’t make sense outside the US (for a non-muslim specific example, splitting populations into “white” and PoC doesn’t make much sense in the rest of the world. Compare the experience of a 2nd generation British Indian doctor to a recently immigrated white polish plumber).
Funny that you say the US muslim population seems more integrated because I would have felt the opposite coming from the UK. Maybe its because the US has more of a history of parallel neighbourhoods divided on ethnic grounds. Talking about the “muslim population” of the UK doesn’t really make much sense since the large second and third generation Pakistani community is very different from more recent groups like Turkish and arabic immigrants.
I’d say that the problem of terrorism in the UK is more analogous to the school shooter situation in the US. They are almost entirely British born and tend to be young disenchanted people, normally above the poverty line but not especially successful with a grudge against wider society. There isn’t really support in the muslim community (the way for example elements of the irish catholic community implicitly supported the IRA) and muslim leaders tend to work with the police nad security services.
This was an interesting read for me, because it is exactly the analogy I had settled on for abortion (I didn’t know anything about the real world situation). To me, it gets intentionality the right way round (the person is actively choosing to cut the rope/abort the fetus, knowing that it has an extremely high likelihood of death). It includes the possibility of death/harm to oneself (I usually remark that there are a variety of possible hypotheticals; maybe the rope is wrapped around your leg, and you don’t fear death, but you fear losing your leg; maybe you’re just suffering rope burn; maybe it’s a more trivial harm; how much harm is enough?). And it points out that people can object to rope-cutting (abortion) without also claiming that you just shouldn’t rock climb (have sex). Obviously, no one wants to be in that situation; they do everything they can to make sure they don’t end up in that situation (use proper gear/technique/condoms). Nevertheless, once you’re in that situation, we still have to determine what is acceptable behavior. Finally, it makes it very clear just how important the “is it life with moral worth” question matters – clearly, if it’s a worm hanging on the end of the rope, pretty much no one is going to oppose cutting.
The “clever response” also brings to mind relevant answers to the abortion question. In the 12th century, Peter Abelard argued that it was suitable to require a new mother to perform penance after accidentally smothering her infant in her sleep in order to have a public norm against it. Many people say that you won’t realize how important it is to defect unless you’re in that situation… and the argument usually heads in the direction of how the public norm actually affects behavior (moving away from the morality of particular actions).
It would be good to get to the bottom of what’s happening here: https://theintercept.com/2017/06/05/fresno-state-cancels-a-middle-east-studies-professorship-after-pressure-from-right-wing-pro-israel-group/
In regard to polyamory, polygyny, etc. First, let’s use the words correctly, “monogamy” means marriage to one person. Who you have sex with outside of marriage doesn’t count. It’s an artefact of mid-20th century US culture to consider “monogamy” to mean that unmarried people can’t be involved with more than one person. (It’s sort of funny to read both Miss Manners and Robert Heinlein whining about The Kids These Days and their prissy ways. But of course, both of them were adults before the 1950s.)
But the historically interesting question is Why has monogamy become nearly universal in world cultures? The anthropologists says that the vast majority foraging peoples permit polygyny (though of course, very few men are able to indulge in it). And almost all early agrarian cultures seem to permit polygyny, with the Romans being the only exception that I know of. But over time, one culture or another has given over polygyny. The last large and important culture converting to monogamy that I’ve heard of was China banning it in the early 1900s when they adopted a law code based on German models. In a sense, the canonical example is the ancient Jews — in the times of the Hebrew Scriptures, polygyny was permitted and seemed to be common, by the times of the Christian Scriptures, it had gone out of fashion, if not been forbidden.
I’ve seen no historian mention this, and I have a hard time imagining what the cause might be. There doesn’t seem to be any obvious pattern.
Idle query, somewhat related to the “falling asleep” question up-thread.
I almost always feel tired in the morning, no matter how much sleep I got the previous night. A sleep study indicated borderline apnea, and I was given a CPAP machine to try out. Well, I can’t say anything about whether it helps my sleep quality, because I can’t fall asleep with it on. I’d read up on complaints about older CPAP machines, and this one fixes the common issues that the mask is uncomfortable or the air is too dry – it’s a new model, with a soft rubber tube that fits over the nose and a built-in humidifier. It’s just that having it blow air into my nose, like it’s supposed to, interferes with my breathing so much that I have to consciously keep track of my breath and can’t let myself fall asleep. Any recommendations, or should I just send the machine back and work on my sleep hygiene in other ways?
Recently saw an ad for this on Facebook; seems to still be in the “crowdfunding” phase, but might be something to keep an eye on as a more comfortable alternative.
Anecdotally, I think I was suffering mildish sleep apnea lately (occasionally wake up in the middle of the night with a suffocating feeling) and saw some improvements by doing more cardio exercise.
I was given a CPAP machine, could not get used to it, and ended up improving my sleep by losing a bunch of weight. I don’t know if that’s a factor or not from you.