Open Thread 79.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. As the off-weekend thread, this is culture-war-free, so please try try to avoid overly controversial topics. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server, or the Cafe Chesscourt forum.
Naval Gazing: Life Aboard Iowa
(Series Index)
A few weeks ago, Gobbobobble managed to guess I was going to start talking about Jutland, and requested a post on life aboard Iowa during WW2. I should have written this a long time ago, but allowed my preference for talking about the technical side to keep me from doing so. (I’ve tried as much as I can to make this about WW2 and not the 80s, but a bit of that may have bled through, as that’s Iowa’s current configuration.)
The first impression most people get when they come aboard is one of an endless maze of twisting passageways, all alike. The walls are gray, the doors mostly have really high sills called knee-knockers, and the stairs are as close to being ladders as they can be and not actually be ladders. (Although we call them ladders anyway.) The overheads are filled with pipes and cables, and the walls are thin. There is all sorts of equipment hanging on the bulkheads, fire-fighting gear, breathing apparatus, water fountains, electrical distribution equipment, and so on. Things are exposed so they can be gotten to if they break. If you’re over 6’ tall, you get very used to ducking, and even shorter people have to watch their heads at times. Some compartments have random things running through them, tubes for 5” gun ammunition or director wiring. The ship was clearly designed to fight, and not to be comfortable for the crew. (There are painted signs known as ‘bullseyes’ that give the location in the ship, which are helpful if you don’t know where you are on the ship. I won’t explain them here, as google can do a better job.)
However, Iowa was one of the nicer places to be assigned for an enlisted man. I started this post by looking at my 1940 Bluejacket’s manual, and it has large sections on sailors washing their own clothes and the use of hammocks. Neither of these were a problem on Iowa. There was a laundry, and each man had his own bunk, along with a locker for his gear. Some of these bunks were four and five levels high, which did not exactly leave a lot of room (picture http://www.phoenixjeff.com/wheres/2001/hawaii/missouri/old%20bunks.jpg of 4-high configuration), and definitely gave no privacy. The top bunk was prized, as it was by far the most pleasant in heavy weather, as there was no chance of someone above being seasick. However, even a ship as big as Iowa was cramped. She was designed for a crew of 117 officers and 1,804 enlisted men, but in 1945 she had a complement of 151 officers and 2,637 men. Some men had to bunk in their duty spaces (even inside the turrets), although the Iowas were relatively spacious compared to their predecessors of the South Dakota-class. When I visited USS Alabama shortly after starting at Iowa, I was amazed at how cramped she was.
Food came in the mess deck, which looked remarkably like a traditional cafeteria on land. There were lines on each side of the ship where the cooks dispersed whatever was on the menu that day. Four meals were served, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and mid-rats. Mid-rats was a midnight meal for those on duty overnight. The men ate at long tables, which, unlike on other ships, did not have to be stowed to allow men to hang their hammocks. There were two ice-cream machines, which were, according to the Royal Navy (whose living conditions were considerably more spartan) the most important piece of equipment onboard any US Navy ship, as the ship didn’t go to sea if they weren’t working.
The crew in WWII consumed 7 tons of food per day, 1.5 tons of fresh food, 2 tons of frozen food, and 3.5 tons of dry food. The total bill? $1,600 at the time, which is over $20,000 today. A total of 834 tons of food was stored aboard, a third of the weight of a typical destroyer, and the ship could stay at sea for 119 days before resupply. Our curator has heard that at one point, the only food left aboard was apples, but I doubt this. Apples spoil relatively quickly compared to other types of food, so they cannot have been aboard long, and the idea that the ship would not be resupplied with other food at the same time is unlikely. Also, with all due respect to veterans, many of them do not have the clearest memories of their service.
The battleships are often described as “cities at sea” and this is not a bad description. They had tailors, cobblers, barbers, a printing shop, a library, a dentist and a full hospital onboard. But they were cities populated exclusively by men, and mostly young ones. US Navy ships were and are dry, although that didn’t stop some men from cooking up alcohol illegally. A 1980s crewman told me that they used to steal cases of apple juice, puncture the tops, let them ferment for a while, then put them in the freezer to distill. Another popular (though illegal) hobby was gambling, particularly as there was no real place to spend their money while at sea. For legitimate recreation, popular methods included movies (the ship was assigned four different movies, and would often play all four in different locations every night), boxing, and writing letters home. Mail is vital to the morale of men in combat, particularly in the days before phone calls home became possible, and the Iowa has a post office on 2nd Deck.
In the 80s, some refits were carried out to improve habitability. New 3-high racks were installed, with storage under the mattresses where the decks were high enough. Each bunk has a curtain (finally, some privacy), a reading light, and a small locker for an oxygen breathing apparatus. I’ve spent the night in one, and they’re pretty comfortable, although you do have to be careful not to hit your head if you’re in the top bunk, and getting in and out is difficult.
A sailor’s day was defined by his watches. A watch is a period when a sailor is on duty. This usually means that he has an active job in running the ship. Depending on his job, he might be manning a lookout station, manning a gun, or deep in the ship, monitoring the boilers or turbines. How much of the time he spent on this has proved unexpectedly difficult to research, as the two Bluejacket’s Manuals I have from WW2 (1940 and 1943) seem to indicate that the usual schedule was to have two watches, port and starboard, and alternate them. This was indeed common in war zones, but it places a great strain on men, and I believe that large portions of the time, the watch rotation was less strenuous. Each watch was 4 hours, except for a pair of ‘dog watches’ that were two hours each, to rotate the watches and make sure that nobody got stuck with an unpleasant watch long-term. Of course, it wasn’t simply a matter of standing watches. There was lots of other work to do, too. There was a great deal of work involved in keeping a ship running. The deck had to be holystoned, surfaces had to be painted, and machinery had to be maintained. For men who did not have to stand watches, the day began at 0530, by sweeping down the ship. Breakfast was at 0730, and work resumed at 0815, running until dinner at 1800 with an hour for lunch. Some work might be done after dinner, although most of that time was for recreation.
Next week will be part one of “Why the carriers are not doomed”. I’ll try to make this one shorter than Jutland.
A couple of things:
1. I’m looking at moving to a better platform for this kind of stuff, probably an independent blog. I don’t have any clue about how to go about setting one up. I’m also going to branch out more into modern naval stuff, as it’s getting harder to talk about battleships exclusively.
2. On a not entirely unrelated note, I’ve taken a job in Oklahoma City supporting military aircraft programs. It’s very much more in line with what I want to do than my current job, which is very exciting. I expect to move sometime in the second half of August. This won’t bring an end to my writing here (and might well do the opposite, although I won’t guarantee continued service during the move) but it does seem like a good time to broaden my topic.
The blog part is pretty easy. If you only wanted to write posts you could choose pretty much any of them (wordpress, medium, blogger, etc) and you could be up and running quickly.
It’s if you want a comments section that things get tricky. There’s all kinds of choices and trade-offs and worrying about spam and trolls and so on and so forth.
I do want comments. I’ve gotten way too much out of comments on my stuff here to not have that. In terms of rules, I figured I’d borrow Scott’s, with the addition of an explicit ‘more heat than light’ provision, to deal with Bismarck fanboys/Wheraboos.
Congrats!
the doors mostly have really high sills called knee-knockers
Why the high sills? Inhibiting water flow?
seem to indicate that the usual schedule was to have two watches, port and starboard, and alternate them. This was indeed common in war zones, but it places a great strain on men, and I believe that large portions of the time, the watch rotation was less strenuous. Each watch was 4 hours
So the longest continuous sleep they could get was 4 hours, minus a bit for the time to get back to their bunks and fall asleep?
Thanks Bean!
Ships have watertight hatches that can be closed to isolate a portion of the ship that is flooding, to avoid having a single leak sink the whole ship. This is particularly important in warships.
https://www.dreamstime.com/stock-photo-opem-hatch-access-military-navy-ship-open-opening-image61761901
Sure, but they don’t need to be *high* sills to do that.
Presumably the hatches are lighter and stronger if the doors are smaller. It seems easier and more ergonomic to lift your feet some more than to have to bend over very far.
I would expect a warship from Trinidad to have low sills and low lintels because reasons.
That’s not the main reason. The main reason, as Aapje identified, was structural. There are lots of openings in bulkheads that have no doors and are not watertight in any way, but that are still high-silled to save weight. The worst are the ones on the 02 level, which are well above the danger of flooding, but have high enough sills to require a step to get across.
(The smallest personnel opening I’ve seen on a battleship was on the 07 or 08 level of Alabama. It was tiny, even though the bulkhead was full-height, and it was well above any chance of flooding.)
As for restricting water, high sills were important on external doors, as there might be substantial amounts of water on deck in bad weather. Not so much as an anti-flooding measure internally, although it could probably help there, too.
In theory, yes. Leaving aside different watch schedules (which nobody knows about), I believe those who were on watch but didn’t have explicit duties were often allowed to sleep on deck, so long as they could be found quickly. Port-and-starboard steaming is not pleasant for the crews.
This is the second recent hidden thread that’s showed up in my RSS. Am I just noticing it before it gets pulled, or is something up?
Something is definitely up.
If there’s a way to subvert the biological need for human contact in order to function, I would very much like to know of it.
Even if hermitdom were horrible and to be avoided, we’d still have the chicken-and-egg situations: spend time with friends (who may or may not yet exist) to gain sufficient Executive Function to spend time with friends. Ok, but can we take out a lone so as to complete a project first? With a generous interest rate?
I admit to failing the Chesterton’s Fence test, here, unless the reason for the need is “humans do better in groups and you don’t reproduce by yourself”. Am I missing something, or do I have to go to some activity I have no interest in to pretend to like people I have no interest in so that maybe one of them will become friend-like enough that I can do things I actually care about, just because <mumblemumblegroup fitness>?
Why not find people who want to work on the same project you want to work on?
Because that never works. Also, such would take place over the internet, which dramatically reduces the benefits.
Source: 13 years of trying exactly this.
Cats and dogs can be imperfect substitutes for human contact.
Your observed fact that human contact is a biological need should be a clue that trying to “subvert” it for the sake of some function probably comes with a very high cost.
What functions are you trying to carry out? Is it worth falling into the resulting emotional and psychological black hole?
Either find a project/function that meshes well with your temperament, or make yourself the subject of your next project.
You could try tulpa forming. https://www.reddit.com/r/Tulpas/wiki/guides
Context-induced typo, or great pun?
I have to consciously remember that there are two spellings, sometimes. This time, I guess I was… insufficiently conscious? Let’s just go with the first option.
In his last post Scott seems outraged that we spend only $9 million a year looking into AI safety. I understand his concern, but as an outsider in this topic I cannot imagine what good could spending more do. To me it sounds similar to the outrage seen when a government cuts spending in education or health or a similar issue. People see a cut as an attack on students or the sick, without considering the obvious point of seeing if the money was doing any good.
I understand that spending more in whatever related to AI safety feels like a good thing to do, but I don’t really know a viable course of action. Is there anything the state can do to reduce AI risk besides writing very insightful and general guidelines? If so, what is it?
Yeah, whenever we run computer models to find optimal funding levels, the answer is always, “Spend less on AI safety.”
I think spending here is being used as a proxy for how much society is paying attention to a problem.
The obvious implied direction of “spend more on AI safety” is to have more grants to AI safety research projects, i.e. to fund more researchers working on the topic.
There are known research directions where we are “weak” and need further research – it’s not about designing policies or guidelines, but technical research about *how* agents could be made safe, how their safety can be verified, how we can improve reliability and interpretability of “blackbox” ML systems, how can we ensure that goal systems are stable during self-improvement, how can we ensure that a self-modifying system keeps the constraints that initially were there, etc, etc.
All of these are hard problems that won’t have short term solutions but do need more people working on them, and that requires funding. In essence, we can expect the industry to fund research directions that help us build powerful AI systems (they’re literally spending billions on that), but we need the society to fund research directions that help us build safe AI systems, and it’s not really happening.
If there’d be known solutions how to make safe AI systems then we’d expect the industry to use them (or we could mandate that) but *getting* to that point requires research. If it’s happening slower than we want (e.g. if we want to ensure that we learn how to make safe AI *before* we learn how to make powerful AI), then we’d want to accelerate that research.
AI safety is a weird problem to throw money at because of how little we understand about what would count as success.
There are pluses and minuses to throwing money at problems like cancer treatment, but at least proposals can be evaluated in terms of its eventual application: you inject this drug this many times, and the tumor shrinks (or doesn’t).
There are different pluses and minuses to throwing money at general research with no expectation of specific applications. Some percentage of it turns out to have applications, some of which would have been difficult to mentally construct before the research is done. (In effect, the research creates new opportunities.) But a lot of it won’t, and many people feel dubious about it when the money could be spent on “real problems”.
AI safety is a problem posed to sound like cancer treatment that in all other respects looks like pure research. And it accordingly seems much more likely to produce unrelated benefits than actually providing safety from AI.
Why doesn’t autism come through in writing? I repeatedly see commenters state that they are autistic or have Asperger’s or are on the spectrum, and while I believe them, their writing doesn’t seem to be any different than the rest of the comments—I don’t think there’s any way I could differentiate autistic vs. non-autistic writers without them saying so.
Obvious conspiracy theorist answer is obvious.
More seriously though. Body language is really really hard. Just getting rid of that is probably a huge help.
This is a place where people discuss ideas and take them seriously. It’s a place where you can write in-depth on some topic and people will thank you for sharing the interesting information. That’s what people on the spectrum have no trouble with. The things that they are bad at either don’t play a role in written communication at all (body language, speaking with a natural intonation) or do not play a role given the culture of this place (paying attention to the social dimension of interaction as opposed to the content level – this place is all about the content level).
The difference is that when writing comments you can take as long as you need to make sure that your writing is socially normal.
I’d conjecture that you would be able to detect autism in IRC chats.
I mean, even then, a 10 second delay to gather your toughts and be intelligible is perfectly normal in an IRC chat (at least the ones I’ve been part of), but would look really odd in casual conversation.
I’m one of the resident autists here, but yeah, the other posts seem just about right. Figuring out what words to use and what to say isn’t that difficult; how to stand, look, eye contact, hand movements, posture, facial expressions? Forget it.
And mind you, that doesn’t even take into account the sheer anxiety over social contact that the internet doesn’t have, since your brain likely doesn’t quite register talking online in such a way.
Finally.. Yeah. This is not a social club. There’s no pretty girls to make a fool of yourself in front of, etc, etc. I predict that you’d have a hard time telling apart autists in academic/professional sessions without much casual social interaction, too.
I find myself often wanting various normal distribution computations while this blog, so I made a nice normal distribution calculator/converter web app that converts between a bunch of things like percentile, z-score and IQ as you type. Hopefully others will find it useful as well.
You can visit it at http://thume.ca/normal
It also has the ability to link to a specific calculation, and will update the URL as you use it.
Does anyone else find Scott’s preoccupation with Current Affairs rather surprising?
The two could scarcely have more different approaches to analysis and criticism. Scott’s rationalist outlook leads him to go uncomfortably out of his way to detect and examine his own arguments and those of his philosophical adversaries. On the other hand, many CA
hit-piecesarticles exemplify the modes of thinking and argumentation that SSC denounces in the name of cool-headed rational inquiry.
To take a look through CA articles is to survey vile slander, the mundane and vacuous, the 2004 Myspace-blog, and various other ‘progressive’ rants besides. Is there some substance that would appeal to SSC readers that i’m missing here?
Or is CA just Scott’s blue-tribe guilty-pleasure?
There were some less-partisan feeling things on the editor’s old blog, The Navel Observatory that Scott linked to a while ago and with which I think he felt some kinship. I think that’s what initially sparked his interest. Those were this and this. I seem to recall those being fairly good pieces, but I agree that Current Affairs tend to feel unhappily partisan.
I also like the Dream Diary entries on there, which might be the only descriptions of dreams I’ve ever seen that capture what dreams are like.
Scott has mentioned in the past that he picks on Current Affairs “because they’re especially good and well-written expressions of what many other people are saying”.
That’s not to say that they don’t have some truly awful partisan articles–they do–but they also come out with pieces that are longer and more in depth expounding upon ideas that others merely tweet. If we were to only discuss opinion sites/blogs that were 100% top-notch articles we wouldn’t have any sites to discuss.
In Ross Douthat’s recent response to Tyler Cowen ( https://douthat.blogs.nytimes.com/2017/07/06/should-tyler-cowen-believe-in-god/ ), Douthat mentions that one thing that would shake his belief in the church would be Francis changing the church’s teaching on marriage.
That the church has never changed its teaching seems to be a very common idea online. I was wondering what the evidence for this claim is. As far as I can tell, the church doesn’t really keep a handy ‘these are the teachings we can’t change’ list. There appear to be numerous different classifications of beliefs, some belonging to tradition, some to dogma, etc. but it’s not clear to me precisely what belongs to which and which classifications belong to the group of teachings that have never changed (tradition, for instance, does not belong to this, for example the current teaching that priests can’t marry).
Moreover, it seems that even if you identify a teaching as unchangeable, it’s seems like you can do quite a lot with it while still affirming that it hasn’t actually changed. The classical example being the charging of interest, which has been forbidden by the Church far longer than it’s been allowed. The argument given that a change hasn’t really taken place is that the original teaching was really opposed to charging unfair interest, which initially encompassed any non-zero amount, but now apparently doesn’t.
Given that determining what is and what isn’t a forbidden by the church depends very much on the makeup of society around it (e.g. whether inflation has been discovered as a concept), it seems difficult to even understand what’s meant by the claim that the church’s teaching doesn’t change. I was wondering if anyone here holds this belief, and what it is they mean by it.
I have a question about conflict in the Middle East, which I don’t believe falls under the umbrella of the culture war, but please let me know if I should remove this.
I’ve long felt that Western or intergovernmental powers often face a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” situation when considering a foreign intervention. I’ve also suspected that some of the critics don’t have a principled stance on the matter and would protest whichever decision the policymakers arrive at. I think this suspicion emerges from my feeling that both types of criticism tend to share the same thesis. Today I came across an instance of both in the same sentence in a journalist’s reddit AMA.
I’m writing to ask anyone who has more knowledge than I about these events to tell me if there is a significant difference between intervention against Saddam and intervention against Assad, such that someone could reasonably make the case for one and not the other.
TheSilverHammer:
I don’t claim to be especially knowledgeable about foreign affairs, but I wanted to touch on one point you made, about people having a principled opposition to interventions. There’s an important distinction there between:
a. I oppose all foreign interventions (or all foreign interventions short of war in self defense, say).
b. I oppose foreign interventions right now, because I think at the margins, we’re far too likely to invade, occupy, bomb, assassinate, fund insurgents, etc.
I’m in category (b) but not category (a). I don’t think it’s always and everywhere wrong to invade, occupy, bomb, assassinate, etc., but I think there is good evidence we’re not doing a good job of it right now, and also there are good public choice reasons to expect that we will not do a good job of it.
As far as Syria goes, I am pretty skeptical that there was anything we could plausibly have done[1] to prevent the disaster. But I am also deeply skeptical of our ability to make things better with our interventions. Ask the Afghans, Iraqis, Libyas and Yeminis if you want to know why I think this.
[1] Within the range of the politically possible at the time–Obama wasn’t going to get enough public support to do an Iraq-style invasion and occupation of Syria even if he’d wanted to; overtly taking Assad’s side would have probably been politically impossible early in the Syrian civil war.
Taking a break from “On Secession”, this week’s blog post is aboutThe Destruction of the American Cuisine.
Your responses and/or recipes are welcome.
As a non-American this is odd to me as I have had some fantastic American meals. And not just pizza.
Also I recall my grandma’s cooking. Dire. She should have opened a health farm focusing on weight loss. My father once said that whenever he saw a restaurant advertising “Food like mother used to cook” he’d feel nauseous.
And my Grandma’s, while a decent plain cook, was distinctly less creative or adventurous than my mum.
I don’t disagree with what you’re saying, precisely, but perhaps I disagree with how absolutely it’s stated.
I live on the East Coast and I travel a narrow band of close states semi-regularly, and it seems to me that the culinary distinctions are small, but also real and important. You bring up Heinz Ketchup as an example of an omnipresent good; but while that’s true in central Pennsylvania, New York and North Carolina often have different (inferior) brands, with very different tastes. When I go to New Jersey to visit my sister, I always stop and stock up on breads, because I can get better sandwich loaves out of Trader Joe’s than Giant Eagle (I agree that Wegman’s is the best, though). On a broader scale, when I traveled to the state of Washington last summer, all of the seafood had totally different flavors from Baltimore.
Everywhere I’ve gone, little things are different, and they add up. In my home city, root beer is heavily vanilla-flavored; in Vermont, it’s got maple in it. The most common kind of crab legs around here are Snow Crab, but about an hour’s drive away, it’s nothing but blue crabs. I guess seafood is probably cheating a little bit, though.
Sure, the frozen TV dinners probably taste the same, but I don’t think those are the majority of diets. It’s true that IBC Root Beer and Godiva are often competing with local options everywhere in the nation, but I don’t think they’re suppressing them.
Also pancetta is better than bacon in pasta and you’re a monster.
~
Anyway, to celebrate the spirit of your post, here’s a very quick and easy peanut butter fudge recipe that pleases the crowds nicely:
2 Cups Sugar
2/3 Cup Milk (Almond milk will also work)
1 Cup Peanut Butter (I suggest a sweet, smooth peanut butter, like Reeses’)
1 Cup Marshmallow Fluff
1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
~
Mix sugar and milk in a medium pot, then heat mixture to 234°F (softball stage). Remove immediately from heating element and add peanut butter, marshmallow and vanilla. Mix thoroughly until fully homogenous, and then pour into a greased container. Creates about 30oz per batch, or sixteen pieces of fudge
Okay, I’m sick of getting colds. Advice for building my immune system? I already don’t smoke, and only drink two evenings a week normally (holidays excepted). I should exercise more I presume beyond walking, any advice on exercising for immune system building?