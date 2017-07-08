Two Kinds Of Caution

Financial Times: What We Get Wrong About Technology. It cites boring advances like barbed wire and shipping containers to argue that some of the most transformative inventions are not the product of complicated high technology but just some clever hacks that manage to revolutionize everyday living. Throughout, it uses AI as a foil, starting with Rachel the android from Blade Runner and going on to people concerned about superintelligent AI:
Economists Erik Brynjolfsson and Andrew McAfee write of “the second machine age”, while the World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab favours the term “fourth industrial revolution”, following the upheavals of steam, electricity and computers. This coming revolution will be built on advances in artificial intelligence, robotics, virtual reality, nanotech, biotech, neurotech and a variety of other fields currently exciting venture capitalists.
Forecasting the future of technology has always been an entertaining but fruitless game. Nothing looks more dated than yesterday’s edition of Tomorrow’s World. But history can teach us something useful: not to fixate on the idea of the next big thing, the isolated technological miracle that utterly transforms some part of economic life with barely a ripple elsewhere.
And:
If the fourth industrial revolution delivers on its promise, what lies ahead? Super-intelligent AI, perhaps? Killer robots? Telepathy: Elon Musk’s company, Neuralink, is on the case. Nanobots that live in our blood, zapping tumours? Perhaps, finally, Rachael?
The toilet-paper principle suggests that we should be paying as much attention to the cheapest technologies as to the most sophisticated. One candidate: cheap sensors and cheap internet connections. There are multiple sensors in every smartphone, but increasingly they’re everywhere, from jet engines to the soil of Californian almond farms — spotting patterns, fixing problems and eking out efficiency gains. They are also a potential privacy and security nightmare, as we’re dimly starting to realise.
And:
Like paper, [mildly interesting warehouse management program] Jennifer is inexpensive and easy to overlook. And like the electric dynamo, the technologies in Jennifer are having an impact because they enable managers to reshape the workplace. Science fiction has taught us to fear superhuman robots such as Rachael; perhaps we should be more afraid of Jennifer.
I agree with the gist of this article. It’s correct to say that we often overlook less glorious technologies. It’s entirely right in pointing out things like barbed wire as good examples of these.
Also, it was written on a digital brain made of rare-earth metals consisting of billions of tiny circuits crammed into a couple of cubic inches, connected to millions of other such brains by underwater fiber optic cables that connect entire continents with one another at an appreciable fraction of the speed of light.
What I’m saying is, sometimes the exciting cool technologies are pretty great too.
I realize this isn’t a brilliant or controversial insight. Exciting-looking technologies that everybody agrees will be exciting turn out to be exciting, breaking news, more at eleven.
But then what am I to make of the original article? It points out some cases where simple boring technologies proved to be pretty important. In one or two cases, it describes a field where a simple boring technology proved to be more important than a flashier and superficially-much-more-promising technology. Then it concludes that “perhaps” we should be more afraid of simple voice recognition programs than of superintelligent AI.
I can come up with equally compelling anecdotes proving the opposite. For example, the humble stirrup was one of the most disruptive and important innovations in world history – read about the Great Stirrup Controversy sometime. Imagine a society of horses in 1890, where some especially wise horse relates the story, and concludes with “So perhaps we should be more concerned about simple innovations like new stirrups and more efficient reins, than of the motorcar.” Nice try, A+ for effort, you’re still going to end up as glue.
I don’t want to claim that flashy paradigm-shifting technologies are always more disruptive than simple boring technologies, or that technologies always deploy quickly. I do want to claim that the article hasn’t even tried to prove the opposite. So when it says “perhaps we should be more worried about warehouse management programs than superintelligent AIs”, it means “perhaps” in the weaselly sense, like “perhaps we should be more worried about a massive worldwide snake infestation than global warming. I have no evidence for this, but perhaps it is true.”
Part of me wants to let this pass. It’s obviously a throwaway line, not really meant to be a strong argument. But another part of me thinks that’s exactly the problem. There are so many good throwaway lines you could use to end a piece. If you have to halfheartedly make a not-strong argument for something, why would you choose the one where you randomly dismiss an impending threat that already has way too few people willing to pay any attention to it?
I worry there’s a general undersupply of meta-contrarianism. You have an obvious point (exciting technologies are exciting). You have a counternarrative that offers a subtle but useful correction (there are also some occasional exceptions where the supposedly-unexciting technologies can be more exciting than the supposedly-exciting ones). Sophisticated people jump onto the counternarrative to show their sophistication and prove that they understand the subtle points it makes. Then everyone gets so obsessed with the counternarrative that anyone who makes the obvious point gets shouted down (“What? Exciting technologies are exciting? Do you even read Financial Times? It’s the unexciting technologies that are truly exciting!”). And only rarely does anyone take a step back and remind everyone that the obviously-true thing is still true and the exceptions are still just exceptions.
And for some reason, any discussion of AI risk dials this up to eleven. It seems pretty obvious that smarter-than-human AI could be dangerous for humans. For a hundred years, every scientist and science fiction writer who’s considered the problem has concluded that smarter-than-human AI could be dangerous for humans. And so we get these constant hot takes, “Oh, you’re afraid of superintelligent AI? What if the real superintelligent AI was capitalism?” Or “What if the real superintelligent AI was the superintelligent AI in the heart of all humanity?” Or just “What if superintelligent AI turns out to be less important than a bunch of small humble technologies that don’t look like anything much?” And so I feel like I have to do the boring work of saying “hey, by the way, 10-20% of AI researchers believe their field will end in an ‘existential catastrophe’ for the human race, and this number is growing every year, Steven Hawking is a pretty smart guy and he says we could all die, and Nick Bostrom is an Oxford professor and he says we could all die, and Elon Musk is Elon Musk and he says we could all die, and this isn’t actually a metaphor for anything, we are actually seriously worried that we could all die here”.
But I worry even more that this isn’t an attempt to sound sophisticated. I worry that it’s trying to sound cautious. Like, “ah, yes, some firebrands and agitators say that we could all die here, but I think more sober souls can get together and say that probably things will continue much as they always have, or else be different in unpredictable ways because history is always inherently unpredictable”, or something like that.
I worry that people don’t adequately separate two kinds of caution. Call them local caution and global caution. Suppose some new spacecraft is about to be launched. A hundred experts have evaluated it and determined that it’s safe. But some low-ranking engineer at NASA who happens to have some personal familiarity with the components involved looks at the schematics and just has a really bad feeling. It’s not that there’s any specific glaring flaw. It’s not any of the known problems that have ever led to spacecraft failure before. Just that a lot of the parts weren’t quite designed to go together in exactly that way, and that without being entirely able to explain his reasoning, he would not be the least bit surprised if that spacecraft exploded.
What is the cautious thing to do? The locally cautious response is for the engineer to accept that a hundred experts probably know better than he does. To cautiously remind himself that it’s unlikely he would discover a new spacecraft failure mode unlike any before. To cautiously admit that grounding a spacecraft on an intuition would be crazy. But the globally cautious response is to run screaming into the NASA director’s office, demanding that he stop the launch immediately until there can be a full review of everything. There’s a sense in which this is rash and ignores all sorts of generally wise and time-tested heuristics like the ones above. But if by “caution” you mean you want as few astronauts as possible to end up as smithereens, it’s the way to go.
And part of me gets really happy when people say that we should avoid jumping to conclusions about AI being dangerous, because the future often confounds our expectations, and shocking discontinuous changes are less likely than gradual changes based on a bunch of little things, or any of a dozen other wise and entirely correct maxims. These are the principles of rationality that people should consider when making predictions, the epistemic caution that forms a rare and valuable virtue.
But this is the wrong kind of caution for this situation. It’s assuming that there’s some sort of mad rush to worrying about AI, and people need to remember that it might not be so bad. That’s the opposite of reality. As a society, we spend about $9 million yearly looking into AI safety, including the blue-sky and strategy research intended to figure out whether there’s other research we should be doing. This is good, but it’s about one percent of the amount that we spend on simulated online farming games. This isn’t epistemic caution. It’s insanity. It’s like a general who refuses to post sentries, because we can’t be certain of anything in this world, so therefore we can’t be certain the enemy will launch an attack tonight. The general isn’t being skeptical and hard-headed. He’s just being insane.
And I worry this is the kind of mindset that leads to throwaway phrases like “perhaps we should be more worried about this new warehouse management program than about superintelligent AI”. Sure, perhaps this is true. But perhaps it isn’t. “Perhaps” is a commutative term. So, “Perhaps we should be more worried about superintelligent AI than about a new warehouse management program”. But the warehouse management company makes more money each year than the entire AI safety field budget combined.
Perhaps we should spend more time worrying about this, and less time thinking of clever reasons why our inaction might turn out to be okay after all.
In trying to convince people they should be worried about AI, it’s common to talk about AI. Which seems natural.
But understanding the likelihood of unfriendly AI ending the world is only one piece of the puzzle. Understanding decision theory seems to be equally important. And often, that’s the missing piece of the puzzle. People who argue we shouldn’t be worried about AI don’t seem to be thinking about the future in the same way as they would about Russian Roulette.
You’re not wrong but we simply don’t have a government that’s oriented towards making sane long term decisions. Yes, this particular issue is really important and no, that doesn’t change change the fact that it’s fundamentally insane and unable to consider long term consequences. Without even getting into the many areas that you can’t think about – how’s the search for near Earth asteroids going?
Is it a bright side or a dark side that if you actually hope to dent the decision theory problems for superpowerful AIs (whether they can be built or not), you will need to propose a better (and game-theoretically-stable) decision theory for a medium-size state just as a partial result?
Dark side because you can’t propose superior decision theories (that will actually be implemented) for states without it being seen as an existential threat to the existing state.
EDIT – The one lesson that the almost all encompassing state learned from the 20th century is “no more Berlin Walls” – not meaning anything like “don’t try to imprison people in poorly governed areas” but meaning “don’t let a better governed area survive to provide a contrast to a worse governed area”. Even thinking about this problem with regards to AI runs into all kinds of barriers.
I guess there is a fine art of having any apparent applications of the theory that you publish to fall outside the planning horizon.
Also, as long as the personal well-being and public status of the decision-makers is preserved, do they — either as individuals or as a collective whole — care what are the actual object-level decisions?
Well in general existential risks are something only atheists truly grasp, and atheists are a minority, everyone else just goes along subconsciously with what I call the “fishtank analogy”, this planet is God’s fishtank, and sure it might get a little cloudy and some of the fish may eat each other, but he’s put a lot of effort into his fishtank and he’s gonna step in before his investment is ruined, right? Right?
Hell the notion of all human life ending is kind of hard to grasp – like personal mortality, sure intellectually you know it’s going to happen but it slides away, the mind doesn’t want to look at it.
As a counterpoint: The Revelation of John.
I think that the notion of all human life ending is pretty unlikely. Some humans will most likely survive in some fashion, even after a global thermonuclear war, an engineered pandemic, or an asteroid strike. However, I absolutely think we should be investing way more than we are currently doing into preventing these events — as well as other, less lethal ones, like global warming or total economic collapse.
I am not, however, willing to spend any effort on preventing alien invasions, Ragnarok, or UFAI. Not because I want humans to die, or because I think such events would be totally safe, but because I think they are vanishingly unlikely.
Maybe singling out the AI Safety research field as a comparison makes your argument harder to sell to outsiders? There are many ways we can do Earth uninhabitable after all, and I think it is better to promote a wider field which happens to do work your preferred subfield will need anyway and which is easier to promote just because it is larger.
Morris worm, Ariane-5, Therac-25, HFT Flash Crashes, the entire history of Adobe Flash, HeartBleed, WannaCry, and a lot of other unambiguous incidents (also, a few high-profile ambiguous cases which could also be related to software problems or deliberate information attacks) tell us that we are bad at telling computers what to do, and we are bad at telling computers what not to do. This is a problem for designing safe AI decades (or a couple centuries?) in the future. It is also a problem right now.
And it looks like Chernobyl scenario is only considered a lesson for nuclear reactors, not for entire technology-related decision making. There, after deactivating a lot of security measures as a part of an (already risky) experiment, and then a few more to achieve the experimental conditions easier, the reactor has been erroneously driven into a safe apathetic state — everything could be easily shut down and the experiment retried in a few months, but «we need to achieve results today». High-risk methods expressly prohibited by every manual were applied, some amount of bad luck happenned (but not much was needed by that point), with well-known bad results.
There is a lot of work in formal verification, safe protocol design, formal safety restriction specification, etc. that AI Safety in the narrow sense will need anyway, but which is also trying to decrease the frequency of software failures as they happen already. These fields also do not get all the respect they deserve, though.
And a large share of epistemic theory work is currently branded as philosophy or economics without mentioning AI Safety, but will still be needed if the AI Safety field is ever to achieve it dreams.
Personally, I also think that with the current trend we are headed for some clear large scale automated-control-failure which will directly cause thousands of deaths in one way or another; hopefully it will not deal enough damage to set back the global interdependent overautomated civilization more than a few years. In that case some people will probably learn from it enough to noticeably change all the software safety, decision stability and epistemic theory research — not sure if by much.
And in general, I would say that Jennifer might (with some bad luck) become the decision automation disaster of today, while AI which is stable enough to actually self-bootstrap without exploding is the disaster of the day after tomorrow; maybe now it is still time to do the work that reduces both risks.
Formal verification, safe protocol design, etc. are very good ideas, and are definitely worth spending a lot of effort on, regardless of whether the UFAI story is true or not.
Which is why I argue for that — I do not believe the exact position held by Scott Alexander (after some experience with how software works in the real world… this experience is not «uniformly pretty», as usual), but I hope to find a middle ground position that is a) obviously true for a larger group preferably including me; b) advertises mitigations for the disasters that I actually expect to see while still healthy enough to care; c) can be sold to outsiders using correct and plausible analysis (these are two independent conditions) of the events that have happenned and made the news, not the complicated hypotheticals.
Yes agreed; I just want to make sure that, if I were to (for example) donate $X to a group of computer scientists working on formal verification; then my $X would actually go toward researching software verification that is applicable to existing software — as opposed to being spent on researching FAI because these scientists also work on FAI and believe that FAI is more important.
I understand this from most perspectives, but I still fail to see how this fits into an effective altruist paradigm.
The mechanism by which a nuclear war or an asteroid impact could pose an existential threat to humanity are well understood, and we have some pretty good ideas about how to prevent those eventualities, as well. Meanwhile, the question of what risks AI could pose and how they could be stopped are mostly very, very speculative.
On the other hand, you can push back and ask: If so many AI researchers believe that their research will destroy humanity, why don’t they stop researching it? Or demand that more money, lobbying and time be put into creating national standards?
Nuclear scientists seem to have lost power over the bomb in a similar way in the 20th century, and we have already come alarmingly close to global nuclear war.
For that matter, look at global warming, an issue which worries broad swathes of the public (Just as the threat of nuclear war did); how are efforts to combat that going?
I guess my point is two-fold:
1. It is not clear to me that AI risk is the most fundamental problem here. Whatever it is about the current global socio-economic system that under-prioritizes safety concerns is likely to continue to be a threat, whether or not we manage AI risk specifically. You coming up with plans to stop the grey goo, yet?
2. It is not clear to me how more or less worry on the part of the public would actually help get effective AI research funded and disseminated.
Also, A sub-point: One of the risks of AI and farming games alike is that they might exacerbate bad trends in our global socio-economic system. One of the things you’d want to look into, assuming that you believe AI really is an existential risk, is whether various forms of automation might actually make safety concerns more difficult to implement, rather than less.
One point to consider is that AI research has tremendous potential benefits, even if (or perhaps especially if) you don’t believe that superintelligent godlike AIs are going to happen anytime soon (or at all). For example, IMO real-time human-level (or better !) machine translation would be an immediate massive boost to our quality of life. You could always say, “well, yeah, being able to talk to anyone in the world regardless of their native language might be cool, but the technology to achieve this will increase the probability of an unfriendly Singularity by a factor of 1.02, so we should stop researching it ASAP”. However, this only makes sense if the probability of an unfriendly Singularity isn’t currently epsilon. Otherwise, it’s just pointless obstructionism.
Not all opponents of AI alarmism are sophisticated contratians; some of us were opposed to AI alarmism before it was cool. Personally, I don’t buy the “superintelligent AI will become a wrathful god” story (you know, the one all those science fiction authors are always writing about) because I think it is vanishingly unlikely to happen, not because I think that’s what all the cool kids are doing these days. Of course, it’s always possible that I’m suffering from some sort of “internalized sophistication” that I don’t know about.
True, and if everyone always followed this rule, we’d never launch anything into space at all. If your goal is to prevent accidents from occurring at all costs, this is a reasonable and in fact quite desirable outcome. However, if your goal is to have things like GPS and global communications some day, then it’s not. This brings me to my next point:
The more I read your articles about AI, the more convinced I am that you are laboring under the Typical Mind Fallacy. You are 100% (plus or minus epsilon) convinced that UFAI is coming any day now. Therefore, anyone who isn’t throwing all his resources at it must be insane (or perhaps just a complete idiot). But some of us really don’t believe in UFAI, in the same way that we don’t believe in gods. I ate a ham and cheese sandwich for lunch today, and I didn’t give a second thought to the consequences.
Yes, it’s possible that a wrathful god might strike me down for eating non-kosher foods, but the probability of this happening is so low that it’s just not worth worrying about. And no, I’m not going to trust experts like the Pope or even the Dalai Lama about their religions; while they are experts, their arguments are completely at odds with available evidence, and thus not convincing. However, I can understand how theists feel — I can’t feel the way they do, but I can understand it on an intellectual level. From a devout Jew’s point of view, habitually eating ham and cheese sandwiches must be the height of insanity.
If you want to convince me to stop eating those delicious ham-and-cheese sandwiches, then simply declaring me insane or stupid or whatever is not going to do the job. Instead, you must offer some convincing evidence that a god exists, and that he hates those sandwiches for some reason; and this evidence has to be convincing even to someone like me, who does not already believe the conclusion. So far, religion has not delivered.
Do you kind of see where I’m coming from on this ?
I don’t think these characterisations of Scott are fair or accurate, and if they were, that’s a case of Scott overestimating a threat, not Scott having “Typical Mind Fallacy”.
I’ve argued with Scott on this topic before, and he seemed to be unable to internalize the idea that there could be more than two possible states, other than “Humans are the pinnacle of intelligence” and “Superhuman AI is inevitable and imminent”. And when I read this article, the impression I get is that he’s unable to internalize the idea that some people really, truly do not believe that superhuman AI is likely to happen. Rather, he seems to think that such people either do believe it but don’t care (in which case they’re suicidal or insane), or that they don’t understand how probability works at all and simply reject any belief that is not 100% certain (in which case they’re stupid or ignorant). I am not psychic, of course; I don’t claim to know Scott’s mind; I am just describing how his writing sounds to me.
You said this in response to his claim that we ought to spend more than 9 million a year on preventing the singularity. How does wanting to spend more on the singularity than we do on cigarettes imply a 100% belief in the singularity?
I think that Scott would be much less likely to call his opponents “insane” if he weren’t 100% convinced. However, I acknowledge that you have a point — if Scott wants to spend $10 million / year on AI instead of $9 million, I would be more sympathetic to his position, even though I personally think we should be spending somewhere on the order of $1000 (at most). However, I have a feeling that Scott is looking for something quite a bit heftier than just a $1 million increase. I could be wrong, though.
Unless all other types of precautions that you don’t complain about are large in comparison to farming games, this is an isolated demand for rigor.
And if you think that other types of precautions than AI are large in comparison to farming games, you really should say so and provide some numbers.
“I worry there’s a general undersupply of meta-contrarianism.”
Over the years, it has occurred to me that people tend to be motivated by money, power, and prestige, just like mass market Hollywood movies warned.
My personal predilection was for contrarianism, but Michael Kinsley got there first, so all that was left for me was meta-contrarianism, which looks like vulgar Brian de Palma movies from the 1970s-1980s..
For what it’s worth, the next disruptive technology that I’m looking forward to isn’t AI (although that would be cool too) or the Hyperloop; it’s a portable battery with 100x (or heck, even 10x) capacity of current lithium-based batteries. I have no idea whether such a thing is possible (and, let’s face it, it probably isn’t); but if someone were to somehow invent it, this would revolutionize our world at least as much as toilet paper did, and probably more so.
Err…Is this an inadequate amount? Do the researchers need more? How do we know what an adequate amount of money to spend on AI safety is?
SETI cost $2.5m/yr and failed to find a single extraterrestrial. I don’t think giving them 10x or 100x more money would have changed the picture much: the bottleneck wasn’t money, it was that there is (probably) nothing out there to find.
I don’t know if an unfriendly AI is likely. I do know that having more money is better than having less money. You seemed to be saying “we need more money to even evaluate whether there’s even a risk”, which is fair…but it also sounds like a conversation we could still be having even if we spent $90m (or $900m) a year on AI safety. I don’t know where the line is, and there really needs to be one.
Well, theoretically speaking, if I were convinced that UFAI is likely to happen, and that it will result in the extinction of the entire human race; then I’d campaign for spending as much money on preventing it as possible. Ideally, we’d cut expenses to all other non-critical fields, and spend just enough money to keep the current population of Earth a). alive, and b). working on solving UFAI. Yes, such a world would be a pretty bleak place to live in — but it’s better than total extinction, right ?
Nicely done! You really pounded the straw out of that man there.
Ok, well, now I’m confused. Forget AI; let’s say that there’s an asteroid heading toward the Earth, and that we’re 99.99% sure that it will hit about 20 years from now, wiping out most human life. How much would you want to spend on deflecting it ?
MawBTS’s point (which I agree with) was that we don’t know how much we ought to spend on deflecting a risk until we know how likely the risk is. This is not a world in which we all agree that the asteroid is 99.99% likely to hit, or “likely” at all.
Firstly, as far as I can tell, Scott is about 99.99% convinced that UFAI is coming (though his timeframe might have a wider range). I could be wrong about this, though.
Secondly, I disagree that we don’t know how likely the risk of UFAI is. I think it’s about as likely as an alien invasion, which is to say, not likely at all.
But perhaps more importantly, I’m not sure what you propose we do regarding unknown risks. Let’s assume that we have no idea how likely UFAI is; how much would you suggest spending on it ? Presumably, we should spend exactly as much on other unknown existential risks — is that not so ?
Although I agree with your overall point, I think the argument you present here proves too much – you could replace AI with anything threatening-sounding. For example, the aforementioned global snake infestation. Shouldn’t we be spending more to research the possibility of such a horror? In other words, you still need to convince people (as has been attempted elsewhere) that AI is a non-negligible threat. The current argument seems to assume that they agree that it is and are just overestimating how much is currently being spent on it, but they might not think it’s even worth the $9 million.
My thoughts exactly. Why exactly should I be convinced that we should spend more on AI research than on online farming games? That comparison only moves people who ALREADY agree that online farming games are unimportant and that AI research is very important.
Well, maybe the post was meant to be preaching to the choir.
Agreed; you said what I tried to say, but you did it better.
Can anyone show what exact progress was made in friendly AI research in last 3-4 years?
I think the whole thing with the comparison between general AI and a warehouse management programs stems from people trying to dismiss the inevitable horrors of AI overtaking the humanity because they don’t think friendly AI is possible.
Personally, I dismiss these concerns because I think that superintelligent AI-FOOM is impossible (well, not totally impossible, of course, just vanishingly unlikely). Unlike nigh-omnipotent AI, warehouse management software does demonstrably exist, and industrial accidents demonstrably do happen — despite the fact that their causes are reasonably well understood. Buggy automated software plus giant warehouse equals one huge accident waiting to happen, so yes, I’m way more worried about that than the Singularity.