Open Thread 79.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server, or the Cafe Chesscourt forum.
Something I’ve been wondering for a while about weight management:
The old picture was that one’s weight is proportional to calorie intake. Eat a little less and over time, you’ll weigh a little less.
The new(er) picture that the old picture is false, in that people seem to have weight “set-points” — weights that their bodies are “trying” to maintain. A number of factors might change that set point, but it’s not clear exactly what they are, and how much they change it. (Although there is at least some evidence that dieting can increase it.)
There is a good deal of evidence that people who achieve a negative energy balance lose weight. They burn the fat they need to survive rather than keeling over. So: if you want to lose weight, and have the will power to do so by a combination of eating less and exercising, you can. And many people do this, only to eventually gain the weight back.
What people who lose weight and gain it back are typically told is that they can’t just diet, but need to “change their lifestyle” so that they eat less. I’m sure anyone who is vaguely aware of (at least) U.S. “health culture” is familiar with this advice. And in comparison so-called “yo-yo” dieting has the worst reputation as an approach.
However: Isn’t the “change your lifestyle” based on the old model of proportional weight, which is now discredited? If people do have set points, then maintaining a weight is not just an issue of willpower, but a huge and probably unsolvable cognitive problem. Calorie counts on foods, for example, are notoriously approximate. That’s fine for creating a deficit, but what if to maintain their weight a person has to skirt the calorie deficit/surplus line almost exactly, as the set-point evidence suggests? Isn’t that just intractable?
If someone who has a higher set-point wants to maintain a lower weight, isn’t a slow yo-yo the only way to do that? That is: figure out a level that is your deficit, and one that is your surplus by not too much, and switch from one to the other as your weight reaches certain thresholds (using, say, a 7 pound range)? I don’t think I’ve ever run across this advice in a standard or medical context (although I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s out there), even though it seems like the only way to maintain a lower weight-range in the face of a set points.
If the “set point” theory is correct, then what determines set point and how can one change it? We know it’s not set in stone at birth; if it was, how would we explain the substantial increase in obesity over the last few decades? The answer I usually see is that your set point can be affected by diet and/or exercise and/or staying at a different weight for a long enough period of time – and by diet/exercise, I mean actually changing habits long-term, like deciding to cut your sugar intake or exercise half an hour every day and then actually doing that more or less permanently.
As I understand it the set point is supposed to be the highest weight you’ve ever been. Your body considers that the healthy state and when you go below it goes into lean times mode.
Don’t have any idea if it is true or not.
According to this, the original conception of “set point” was of a single target weight that an individual is stuck with. That’s probably how the term is still used in research contexts, but in the popular press it just seems to be an individual’s equilibrium target at the moment. Under that interpretation, your understanding would be a particular theory of set point.
I’ve come across a similar claim, along the lines of “some people, when they maintain a lower weight for a long period of time, wind up with a set-point around that weight.”
The claim you’re making/repeating is stronger — that set point is mostly determined by these factors. It’s also not very helpful, in this sense specifically: Suppose that set point is set by staying at different weight for a long enough period of time. That doesn’t address the problem of how to maintain a different weight for a long enough period of time, given that one’s point hasn’t changed yet. (It also risks getting the correlation wrong, by picking out those people who happen to get a different, better set point after a simple diet change, and calling them typical.)
If you take out the “maintain a different weight for a long enough period of time”, you’re left with “affected by diet and/or exercise … for a long enough period of time (regardless of one’s weight over a shorter period of time).” I’m sure there are people who make this claim, but I’m not sure if there’s much evidence for it.
Re: slow yo-yo vs maintaining weight
I don’t think anyone ever means literally maintain the same weight. Your weight varies in the single digit pound range over the course of a single day. A seven pound range over the course of, say, six months is effectively maintaining a weight.
Yeah – that’s basically why I picked 7 pounds out of the air. It seems small enough to count as maintaining but large enough that (assuming a level of consumption reasonably close to balance) you can shift strategies on the order of weeks or months rather than days.
I basically never lose weight without paying specific attention to energy balance, and then I gain it back slowly once I’ve stopped paying attention. So i’m also relating personal experience — I don’t know how I would/will do it otherwise.
(If the evidence that sticking to food that bores you will lower your weight is right, then there’s that option. I think I would need a substantial shift in other areas of my life for that to make sense to me, though. I’m already being a good little boy in a lot of ways. Even if I am a cog in an indifferent machine, I don’t really want to cultivate that feeling in myself.)
@skef
I think that this theory is still way too simplistic. The set point is only what drives hunger, but people don’t just eat when they are hungry. They eat to release endorphins, for social reasons, because of the taste, etc.
Furthermore, the body can also create specific cravings for missing nutrients.
I think that various measures can be taken to reduce what you eat for non-hunger reasons.
The various theories of set points are definitely not just based on hunger. One of the consequences is that two people of the same height, sex, and approximate muscle mass may tend to weigh very different amounts given the same calorie intake. Some people have a hard time putting on weight, including fat. Not only do bodies vary in the extent of nutrients they absorb, but there can be significant differences in average calories burned.
A currently popular theory is that gut flora has a major impact on how efficiently you extract nutrients from food. Another theory is that some people are naturally more fidgety and thus burn more calories.
This should be mostly irrelevant for set point theory though, since those people would then just be more hungry, so they would eat more to get to their desired weight, as their as their body weight was under the set point.
Anyway, the major problem I have with set point theory is that it seems unfalsifiable, as any weight can be argued to be the set point and any permanent change in weight can be argued to be an adjustment of the set point due to things that change the set point. So it seems to be able to explain every outcome.
It seems like you should be able to design an experiment that would show either:
1) There are no set points, or
2) New points can be set fairly rapidly
by measuring calories burned at various weights (all other things held the same) and seeing if there is a consistent place where the curve changes direction.
A set point that can be changed quickly enough is effectively not a set point. So proving that one of those two things is true should enough to discredit the general idea.
Aapje, there needs to be some explanation for why people’s weights are mostly fairly stable without them paying attention to weight maintenance.
That people tend to go back to a set weight after dieting can be explained by the body fearing a long term lack of food and binging when restrictions are lifted, until back at the original weight.
Of course, that would be sort of a set point, but only until the bounce back happened; not a long term set point. It’s hard to distinguish this from a permanent set point because if you starve the person again, their body would go back into panic mode again.
The normal stability of weight can be explained by unconscious mental processes or the body desiring less food when the glycogen stores are full(ish). The latter is especially plausible, as athletes are known to engage in carb-loading for endurance events, where they increase their carbohydrate substantially for three days before an event. So it seems that the carbohydrate->fat process takes quite some time and thus that it is very plausible that overeating on one day can result in the body still feeling that the next couple of days and having less hunger as a result.
You might be able to test this by forcing one group to overeat one day and then having two days where they self-choose their meal size (and repeat this pattern) vs another group that overeats for some days in a row and then has a longer period of self-choosing. If each group has an equal number of days of forced large meals, then if the above theory is correct, you’d expect the latter group to gain much more weight than the former group.
Note that in practice we see that many people have slow and steady weight gains, which seems to disagree with the set point theory, but of course that can be blamed on certain foods messing with the set point. But then we are back at the non-falsifiable aspect again.
I’m not saying that set point theory is necessarily wrong though, just that it seems mostly useless for self-improvement when there is a lack of research into how to change the set point.
If you can prove that people with one kind of diet always keep oscillating around one weight, but people with another diet either increase or (even better) decrease their weight, and stop doing so when you change the diet, you can make actual predictions based on the theory (rather than now, where the theory seems to merely be used as a post-facto just-so story).
> Isn’t the “change your lifestyle” based on the old model of proportional weight, which is now discredited?
I think that “change your lifestyle” is necessary but insufficient. Most people trying to lose weight will go on a temporary crash diet, but once they lose the weight, they go back to the habits that put the weight on in the first place. So, if you don’t alter your long-term habits, you are unlikely to change your long-term weight.
I am skeptical that we can entirely discard the idea of energy-in-energy-out. The whole hope of set point theory is that your body (your hypothalamus) will respond to inputs in a constructive way. Does anyone really believe that caloric intake is not a hypothalamic input? That sounds like a free lunch. CMWIW.
> If someone who has a higher set-point wants to maintain a lower weight, isn’t a slow yo-yo the only way to do that?
I have found this to be true. I was 280. I got down to 265 with some habit change and weight training. But everyone falls off the wagon, so I crept up to 272 but not above. Then I worked a little more, and got down to 255. If I ate badly, my weight would creep back up to 265 but not above. Then I worked a little more and got down to 243. I crept back up to 253 but not above. I’m on my way back down again.
Three things I have found to be helpful
1. Building muscle mass. Muscle burns calories at rest, and having more muscle makes it more fun to be physically active. Check out You Are Your Own Gym.
2. Sleep. Sufficient quality, sufficient quantity, appropriate timing.
3. Cheater days. Being a better weight is not really worth it if you can never eat anything fun, ever again. Having a planned cheater day is less damaging than trying never to eat anything fun and inevitably crashing.
Building muscle also helps because most of the benefits sought by losing weight are more about body composition (fat vs muscle vs other) than absolute weight: reduced risk of heart problems and type 2 diabetes (less fat), increased mobility and endurance (more strength and less dead weight), less joint and back pain (stronger muscles near a joint better balance stresses around it, reducing strain on the joint itself), and aesthetics (love handles aren’t made of muscle).
If the weight set point theory is more-or-less correct, then gaining muscle (in addition to the benefits you mention) lets you achieve your underlying goals while remaining closer to weight set point than if you had tried just dieting off fat.
“I think that “change your lifestyle” is necessary but insufficient. Most people trying to lose weight will go on a temporary crash diet, but once they lose the weight, they go back to the habits that put the weight on in the first place.”
This sounds plausible, but last I checked, there is no research on what people actually do to lose weight and what the outcomes are.
Sure there’s research – unfortunately it says no method works long-term and any method works in short-term if you do it hard enough, which is not a very satisfying answer.
(The “no method” bit is a bit approximate; surgery seems to sort-of work long term, though there’s usually some back-slide from minimum attained weight).
It’s even worse than that. When you lose weight with a temporary crash diet, you lose some muscle and some fat. When you gain the weight back, you tend to gain fat. So if you do yo-yo dieting without taking steps to make sure you keep building muscle, you can end up significantly worse off than when you started. This is apparently pretty common in the US. (anecdata from dietician friend)
Your “slow yo-yo” diet exists, one version is _The Hacker’s Diet_; it’s based on feedback using your weight measured daily and exponentially smoothed. If you’re gaining, cut back, if you’re losing, eat more.
I don’t think “change your lifestyle” means much more than “It’s not enough to cut calorie intake, you have to keep it low indefinitely”. But it’s more depressing when you put it more explicitly.
Does that actually follow? Losing weight means burning more calories than you eat; keeping it steady means burning as many calories as you eat. So losing weight should require a lower calorie intake than keeping the weight off
Maintenance at a lower weight may be more calories consumed than when on a diet, but still fewer than were being consumed for maintenance at the higher weight.
If the person was making a specific effort to exercise when losing weight if they don’t keep that up that has to be compensated by eating less.
After few months of tracking food and aiming for a 500 calorie deficit I’ve found that I can now regulate hit my target fairly close without explicitly tracking everything as I eat. But I’ve also found that if I take a day off from normal dieting (to enjoy a family celebration or go to big party or whatever) I need to go back to explicitly tracking for a few days because I’ve a much bigger urge to continue overeating.
The lower the weight, the lower the calorie intake required to maintain it. So in a ludicrously oversimplified model where the only changing factors are calories in and body weight, equilibrium weight is a function of calorie intake, and to lose you can reduce calorie intake to a given level and keep it there.
Observation: People do in fact change their weight when they change their lifestyle. Everybody knows someone who became seriously into running or biking or something and slimmed down, and everybody knows someone who stopped playing sports and bulked up. So “change your lifestyle” might be easier said than done, but it’s not wrong.
As for “set points,” I guess the question is whether the set point is enforced through hunger signals, or whether it’s enforced through metabolism. So if you get below your set point, does your weight go back up because you get hungrier and eat more calories or do you get weaker and burn fewer? Either way, you can hypothesize a lifestyle change that gets you past that. Give up alcohol, refined sugar and flour, and you’ll probably lose some weight.
Following up on last thread’s discussion of a hypothetical crash truck-building program for the German army in World War I, I did some additional poking around today and turned up a Master’s Thesis from the United States Marine Corps Command and Staff College. I haven’t read the whole thing yet, but it has some interesting tidbits I found surprising.
It looks like both Schleiffen and Moltke the Younger had an awareness of the value of motor transport for logistics, with the former proposing and the latter implementing motor-transport supply companies. During the war, these were supplemented with requisitioned civilian cars and trucks, and there were enough to effectively saturate the truck-supporting road network in the operational area. They had an absolutely atrocious reliability record (I suspect due to a bleeding-edge tech being put to hard use), and were appallingly-poorly coordinated. But even with that, they appear to have been critical to the German invasion of France going as well as it did. It sounds like without trucks, the German army would have run out of ammunition at the front well before the Battle of the Marne.
My initial conclusion: the desirability of a crash truck building program was more apparent to pre-war German leadership than we’d assumed, but they’d already done it to the extent it could have helped. With hindsight, the missing pieces were detailed planning of logistics beyond the initial mobilization, C&C capability for the trucks (not sure how), stockpiling spare parts, and having plans for moving the spare parts and relief drivers where they were needed.
Sounds to me like it was desirable in the way that modern US Air Force considers a successor to the A-10 desirable. That is, it’s something that would of course be nice to have, but it’s not something that they were going to sacrifice core institutional priorities to get. Given the choice between the trucks and the same amount of money spent on more men with horses, they’d take the men with horses.
I found it while trying to come up with a reference for a claim I’ve heard multiple times, that there’s a fairly short hard limit on how far horse-drawn wagons could get from their depots before you needed 100% of the cargo capacity to feed the horses during the round trip. I couldn’t find anything concrete, and thinking about it I suspect the claim is oversimplified: in other contexts, I’ve heard of that problem being solved with a staged depot system, where you build up a cache at maybe 50% of your theoretical radius and set up a smaller supply train for the next 50%, and so on. With a staged depot system, your throughput declines exponentially with distance, and it takes time to set up, but it’s doable with enough resources.
My impression is that they were screwed either way: they were well beyond the one-stage range of their wagon trains and seem to have been relying heavily on locally foraged/looted food and fodder, so adding horses probably wouldn’t have helped much. And the trucks they did have were saturating the roads that were good enough to carry them, so more trucks wouldn’t have helped either. The only real options I can see for large-scale German investment to improve logistics throughput would be:
1. Handing over big piles of money to France on the condition that they use it to improve their road network.
2. A massive PR campaign in Belgium to build up popular support for allowing Germany uncontested passage on their way to attack France in the event of war.
Both of these strike me as implausible in the extreme.
For a detailed and interesting discussion of this sort of issue in a much earlier context, I recommend Alexander the Great and the Logistics of the Macedonian Army.
Logistics of the Macedonian Army is great. I think the author determined that an ox-driven supply train could move for six days one-way, but I don’t remember how far that was.
there is such a limit, and it’s fairly close. the math is something like a hard working horse will eat 5% of its weight per day and can pull a load to half its weight, so once you get out two and a half days (i.e. 50 miles max, probably less), half your load is going to be horse food.
That calculation, however, leaves out the ability of horses to go without supplies, at least temporarily, by living off the land or running down their health. And trucks face a similar set of calculations when it comes to spare parts and gasoline.
Also, more and better trucks do help the problem despite limited roads. individually larger/more capable trucks can carry more cargo on the same amount of road, trucks with better off road performance can use a wider variety of roads and road like routes, more reliable trucks require burn through less gas, fewer spare parts, and don’t break down and cause traffic jams as much.
That all said, given the combination of the limits of the technology of the day and a world where paved roads were still a novelty outside of cities, the maximum returns were probably limited.
Also, more and better trucks do help the problem despite limited roads. individually larger/more capable trucks can carry more cargo on the same amount of road, trucks with better off road performance can use a wider variety of roads and road like routes, more reliable trucks require burn through less gas, fewer spare parts, and don’t break down and cause traffic jams as much.
I missed the previous thread, so I apologize if this was mentioned and missed.
It’s also apparent from what I’ve read on the second world war that a limited number of standardized truck designs is a lot easier to maintain than a fleet of whatever trucks you can throw together. Also, designs built to military priorities often emphasize ease of maintenance and suitability for field use. Even if the German army couldn’t use more trucks, that the after action reports specify the difficulty maintaining the trucks they had suggests that a truck-building program could have had a lot of military benefit.
In retrospect, it’s a good thing the Germans didn’t really learn that lesson by the time of the second world war, or if they did, they forgot it amidst the hectic pace of advancing technology.
For WW2, Germany’s pre-war rearmament program had been a house of cards, basically borrowing to the max to pay for ramping up production. They didn’t have the resources to build a large run of standardized military trucks, not if they wanted to keep building guns and tanks and planes. Their trucks were a mismatched mishmash of civilian models because they were mostly obtained by looting defeated enemies (mostly France for the trucks), a practice they also followed for tank procurement. The Panzer 35(t) and 38(t) were Czech designs: Germany seized the Czech army’s tanks and kept operating their factories post-takeover, and together the Czech tanks were 12% of German tank strength during the invasion of France.
Looting conquered territory is a thrifty military procurement strategy, but it’s not particularly conducive to standardization of equipment.
Think Bismarck could have pulled it off? Y’know, setting aside the part where a world where the Kaiser keeps him around is not a world where WWI happens when and how it did.
One credible threat the U.S. and South Korea could make towards North Korea would be to temporary evacuate the population of Seoul during join military exercises. Much of North Korea’s deterrence power comes from its ability to devastate Seoul with artillery and so North Korea would be terrified of such an evacuation. We could, perhaps, use the threat of such an evacuation to reach a deal with North Korea.
That might have worked 15 years ago but they have nukes now. Is South Korea going to evacuate the entirety of the country? Even if they managed to escape with minimal causalities, the economic effects of a nuked city would be a deterrent on its own.
I don’t think an evacuation would be very practical. There are ten million people in Seoul. And even if it could be done, the economic and social disruption would be enormous.
I think you’re not comprehending the scale of such an evacuation. A North Korean attack on Seoul would kill a lot of people, but the serious medium-term effects of a strategic attack — even with nuclear weapons — would be in the disruption of trade and transportation networks, which virtually all converge onto Seoul. A wholesale evacuation would cause most of the disruption without even requiring the North to go through the trouble (and casus belli) of actually attacking.
You’re basically proposing the South Koreans do this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z_JOGmXpe5I
They won’t want to bomb us out of our city
*meme of man pointing to forehead*
If we just abandon our city
It’s more that the cost to us of them bombing our city is a lot lower if we are not in it. The Athenians would have probably surrendered to the Persians in 480 BC if they did not have the ability to evacuate Athens.
Either Seoul must be evacuated for a week for X residence of Seoul will die. For what values of X do you evacuate?
To add one more objection, what do you propose be done with the people who refuse to leave?
In America, we couldn’t get people to evacuate New Orleans even under the threat of “THIS PLACE IS ABOUT TO BE UNDERWATER AND WE WILL NOT COME SAVE YOU”
It’s easy to evacuate Seoul, though; you just announce that it’s the Lunar New Year. Place will be deserted in no time. (OK, at least it was many years ago, maybe now not everyone leaves)
I’m trying to greatly reduce, not eliminate, the cost to South Korea of the U.S. launching a decapitating attack and this goal would be accomplished even if some Seoul residence didn’t evacuate.
Until the people who evacuated come back and find that the remaining residents have looted and pillaged (which they are extra prone to do, given that the shops would presumably be closed/not supplied).
In addition to the other points mentioned, any such evacuation would have to be planned and announced in advance. A paranoid North Korea could easily take such a move as a prelude to war, and choose to attack before or during the evacuation.
In any situation where the current peace is based on mutual deterrence offense is defense, and defense is offense.
The North Korean leadership doesn’t have the ability to launch a large scale attack and hope to survive.
Which means the last thing you want to do is take away their ability to hope to survive otherwise.
The whole point of Mutual Assured Destruction is that you know you don’t expect to survive.
Anything which would reduce the cost of launching an attack against North Korea naturally incentivizes North Korea towards launching an attack before those preparations are complete.
Of course, MAD assumes not only the capability but also the willpower to launch a strategically hopeless retaliatory strike after you’ve already lost and all your leaders are dead.
Does Kim loyalty (and military coordination) really go deep enough for that to happen after a decapitation strike?
Does Kim loyalty (and military coordination) really go deep enough for that to happen after a decapitation strike?
The problem is that you’re not going to know how much of the command structure is gone until well after the war is over, because the decapitation attacks remove the source of your information. That might not matter if you’re an armored unit commander, trying to determine when to move out for the border, but it does matter if you’re an artillery or rocket forces commander able to strike back immediately.
Any decapitation strike which interferes with communication lines leaves some question up in the air whether Kim is alive, and leaves it up to commanders whether to obey whatever orders they have in the event of an attack. If even one commander decides to launch an attack in response (and I’d bet they have orders to do that), you’ve started a war, and those commanders that don’t choose to fire initially will almost certainly end up doing so when the South Koreans fire back.
I think about the only way you could remove Kim without triggering a war would be if he had some kind of ‘health issue’, like a sudden ‘stroke’ or ‘heart attack’, which allows someone else in the power structure to step in immediately, and hopefully when the dust settles they’re less competent at securing their power and hence more susceptible to influence by China.
South Korea already conducts exercises in which it temporarily evacuates the surface of Seoul, relocating the population to hardened underground shelters. IIRC they do this eight times a year, with varying degrees of seriousness depending on the level of political tension. Not sure what more can be accomplished along those lines.
Also, the extent to which North Korean strategy is based on killing or threatening to kill the civilian population of Seoul, is vastly overstated. Mostly, that’s the strategy of hack western journalists who want to scare people into clicking through their stories about the North Korean Menace. Actual Menacing North Koreans have not deployed their artillery in a manner that suggests broad devastation of Seoul is their plan, have released propaganda films which depict a bombardment of Seoul focused specifically on government and military targets, have invested heavily in ballistic missiles capable of striking across the whole of South Korea and Japan, and have conducted training exercises in which those missiles are targeted on specific military targets in South Korea and Japan.
The North Korean regime is, ultimately, a Korean regime. They see themselves as Korean nationalists and patriots. And so they want, in one respect, approximately the same thing that we and our South Korean allies want – the Evil Illegitimate Korean Regime brought down with a minimum of bloodshed, its civilian population liberated and united under the enlightened rule of the Good and Rightful Government of Korea.
Is the “they” here referring to the regime generally, or the Kim dynasty specifically? Because I’ve also heard things like “The #1 priority for the Kim dynasty is retaining power at all costs,” which would imply that, if they thought nuking Seoul would be the best way for them to retain power, then that’s exactly what they would do.
If they nuke Seoul (or Tokyo or Honolulu for that matter), they’ve already lost and are making their enemies pay a high price for defeating them. Convincing South Koreans that they have the capability to destroy Seoul and are willing to do so if pushed could help them maintain power, but actually doing it courts nuclear retaliation from the US (probably tactical nukes targeting senior leadership and remaining strategic weapons capability rather than just leveling Pyongyang, but that’s even worse from House Kim’s perspective) from the US, and House Washington’s family atomics are quite a bit scarier if unleashed than House Kim’s.
Probably so. But having put more than fifteen minutes’ thought into it, they seem to have come up with much better strategies for staying in power than “Let’s Nuke Seoul!”.
The ROK civil defense drills don’t even come close to “clearing the surface” of the city. At most troops take positions at their assigned locations and rehearse what they would do to enable an evacuation to whatever extent they can without too much commotion.
I think the legitimate concerns about how many people would be killed have more to do with mass panic and the anticipated accuracy of North Korean munitions. Even if it wasn’t, Seoul is so enormous that even tens of thousands of shells and a few conventional missiles would be hard pressed to kill 1% of the population. You’re not looking at Grozny levels of devastation.
What years were you in Seoul? That sounds about right for the late ’90s, not so much for 2015. Again, how seriously people take the drills and how strictly they are enforced depends on the degree of tension at the time.
I think the point of North Korea killing their dictator’s half brother with VX nerve gas was to signal that many of those shells would contain VX gas. I’m not sure how many people could be killed in an attack on Seoul with VX, but might it be well over 1% of the population?
@John Schilling
During WW 2, underground shelters turned out to be ineffective when firestorms removed all the oxygen from the shelter. N-Korea seems to have used thermobaric shells in the past against S-Korea, which also kills people in shelters by causing a rapid vacuum.
In the theoretical case where N-Korea would use a large number of these on Seoul, would that not kill a large number of people hiding in shelters?
The goal would be to credibly commit to reducing (not eliminating) the cost to South Korea of the U.S. launching a decapitating strike and so scare the North Koreans into accepting a worse bargain (from their viewpoint.) Yes, this evacuation (which hopefully would never occur) would be extremely costly, and having Seoul devastated even when 90% of its population had been evacuated would be really extremely costly, but these costs are still tiny compared to the difference between Seoul being attacked pre- and post devastation.
“Accept this bargain or we will kill you all and it won’t even cost us too much!’, is not a very strong negotiating position when the enemy already believes you plan to kill them all no matter what they do (so long as it doesn’t cost you too much). It certainly doesn’t give you leverage to convince them to stand down the weapons that still can hurt you dearly even if you do evacuate Seoul.
There is, at this point, absolutely no threat that we can make to the North Korean regime that will convince it to weaken its defenses. Only the Lord God Almighty and/or a Basilisk could threaten them with worse than we already have, and they don’t believe in either of those entities. They do believe that their defenses are keeping us from carrying out our threats, and they aren’t wrong about that.
Threats have failed. Try something else, or do nothing.
What else is there? Seems to me that if there’s no way out and their capabilities keep getting better, it might be best (for the US and the world in general) to start a nuclear war with them right now, to avoid the inevitable much larger nuclear war later. But I doubt Japan, China, or South Korea would like this plan much.
Not to pick on you, but this comment is a testament to how uniformly bellicose the conversation is. We could commit to not attack or destabilize North Korea. This occurs to almost no one.
And they wouldn’t believe us. Not that I’d blame them.
I wonder if Trump and Mattis would agree?
@hoghoghoghoghog
My guess is that one of the solutions Trump has proposed is for China to guarantee the security of North Korea in return for North Korea freezing/eliminating its long-range missiles / atomics. The worse the alternative for the North Korean leadership, the more likely it is that they will accept this deal.
@The Nybbler
The N-Koreans will never have a rational reason to start a nuclear war, if we avoid certain situations where game theory forces their hand. So it might be best to wait them out.
It’s not like they have an expansionist policy, so they presumably won’t force our hand.
Some of the elite N-Koreans seem to get educated in the West (Kim Jong Un went to school in Switzerland). It’s quite plausible that some future leader will have an attitude like Gorbachev and/or will get fed up with a permanent shitty economy.
Not to pick on you, but this comment is a testament to how uniformly bellicose the conversation is. We could commit to not attack or destabilize North Korea. This occurs to almost no one.
The risk is that North Korea could destabilize on its own. Some general gets uppity or the harvest fails for several years in a row and someone might decide to try to remove Kim internally. Remember, he wants to stay in power. He might not be able to tell that the US / South Korea / Japan / China had nothing to do with it.
In 2004, a train exploded in Ryongchon, North Korea, reportedly several hours after Kim Jong-il had traveled past the railroad juncture by train. It probably was an accident, however if it had been closer to when Kim was traveling past, he might have treated it as an assassination attempt.
The way to reduce the chance someone is going to risk assassinating you or supporting your ouster (and probable execution) is to make it obvious you’ll hurt them if they try, and a nuclear ICBM armed North Korea is far more dangerous in that regards. Accepting that risk might be our best bet, but we should at least look at other risk mitigation strategies.
We’ve gone sixty years and three generations without a war so far, so where is the alleged “inevitable” part? The North Korean regime doesn’t want to fight a nuclear war. We don’t want to fight a nuclear war. We genuinely would like to kill them all(*), but not to the extent of fighting a nuclear war for the privilege. South Korea and Japan don’t want to fight a nuclear war. There’s no reason to expect we can’t continue this whole don’t-fight-a-nuclear-war thing pretty much indefinitely.
It would help if we made that official. It would help if we dialed down the “…but we really want to kill you all” stuff, even if it’s still mostly true.
But mostly, it would help if we understand that there’s no going back. Whatever we do to lock in “no nuclear wars, no killing them all”, the North Korean regime will correctly understand that it is their current level of deterrence and/or warfighting ability that got them to that point. Last year, we had the opportunity to secure a lasting peace with a North Korea that had nuclear weapons but no ICBMs. This year, we have the opportunity to secure a lasting peace with a North Korea that has a handful of crude and minimally-tested ICBMs. If we don’t take that opportunity, then next year we will have the ability to secure a lasting peace with a North Korea that has a more capable ICBM arsenal. The year after that, they’ll have a ballistic-missile submarine as well, and won’t that be fun?
* or at least see it done for us by rioutous North Koreans who we can then chide for their excessive but understandable revolutionary zeal
Where was the inevitability of the fall of the Soviet Union in 1981?
And if we do take that opportunity, we’ll have a bunch of ceremonial signings of various treaties and agreements, and they’ll develop more capable ICBMs anyway.
This year, we have the opportunity to secure a lasting peace with a North Korea that has a handful of crude and minimally-tested ICBMs.
How exactly? What would entice the North Koreans to end their capabilities at “where we are today, but no more (or less)”? What’s the benefit to them vs. the status quo, where they can continue developing nukes to their heart’s content and we’ll do nothing concrete to stop them, because it is too costly?
@gbdub,
I’m not John, obviously, but my best guess is the following:
1. Officially recognize the North Korean regime and establish formal diplomatic relations.
2. Sign a peace treaty and officially end the Korean War.
3. Open negotiations for a trade deal a la China during the cold war.
In exchange get them to renounce claims to South Korea, barring a referendum to re-unify, release all American / western prisoners and sign a nuclear arms reduction treaty.
That said it might be worth waiting them out rather than establishing peace. They could still collapse under continued pressure.
A short-term proposal that I’m seeing from a number of sources is a mutual freeze on high-profile tests and training exercises. No more long-range missile launches or underground nuclear explosions, but also no Foal Eagle or Key Resolve. That addresses key concerns of both sides, it is easily verifiable, and it does effectively freeze North Korea’s programs at least qualitatively because anything they can’t test, they can’t expect to work.
From their point of view, they are deeply afraid of the allied conventional warfighting capabilities as demonstrated in e.g. Operation Desert Storm. But the US alone doesn’t have the numbers to do that to North Korea, and the ROK alone doesn’t have the full range of capabilities. And two armies that don’t regularly train for joint operations, aren’t going to conduct a seamlessly integrated offensive on short notice. Those exercises are something Pyongyang has called out as being as threatening to them, as nuclear-tipped ICBMs are to us, and ending them would be more valuable to North Korea than a marginal increase in ICBM performance or warhead yield.
Longer term, we’d want more substantial numbers like quantitative limits on North Korean missiles, and as Nabil notes they are going to want a formal peace treaty and diplomatic recognition. Ongoing trade between North and South also obviously reduces the taste for war on both sides. But those aren’t going to be negotiated this year.
Denuclearization isn’t going to be negotiated in the forseeable future. North Korea will give up its nuclear weapons about the time Israel does.
@Aapje
“The N-Koreans will never have a rational reason to start a nuclear war”
The leadership might not be rational. Also, they might. Imagine they say give us $100 billion a year or we will hit Japan with 20 atomic weapons. They don’t get the money, so to make their threat more believable they hit Japan with a single atomic weapon in an unpopulated area.
Content tags: 2/3 of sex, books, and drugs
This summer I’m interning in the Bay Area, and I have a few Bay Area-adjacent things to talk about. How convenient!
Several years ago I discovered the book Earth Abides, by George R. Stewart. It’s a post-apocalyptic piece following an ecology graduate student and the tribe he eventually founds, though the Earth is arguably as much of a focus as its people. Stewart was a Berkeley professor who enjoyed writing such books; his novel Storm has a hurricane as its main character, and (fun fact!) is the reason we give hurricanes people-names today. Stewart was himself a Berkeley professor, and most of the book’s action takes place in the general vicinity of the city.
Given my newfound proximity, I’m going to make a bike trip one of the next two weekends to see (at the very least) Stewart’s old house on San Luis Road and the nearby Indian Rock Park, both of which are notable sites in the novel. I am amenable, if there’s anyone else in the area who’s interested, to bringing a friend along for my bike ride into Berkeley.
Earth Abides came around at the right time in my life to really speak to me. Rereading it has not quite brought me the same sense of rapture as the first run through did, but some of the same fascination is still there. I think on both counts this has to do with how I related to Ish, the somewhat autistic narrator who finds himself bereft of intellectual friends after the apocalypse. Earth Abides is a surprisingly little-known book, and the SSC comments section seems like a fine place to be looking for like-minded people who might have also read it.
Uuuuuuuuunrelatedly…and I do hope I’m not breaking any rules by saying this…
I’ve become interested in trying out modafinil recently, though I am somewhat queasy about ordering large amounts of a controlled substance through the mail to a temporary address. I am led to understand that there is a sizable Rationalist community in the Berkeley area. So if I’m making a trip into Berkeley anyway…
I read Earth Abides as a teen. Never re-read it, but it was very memorable.
The story was…unexpected, but interesting. The practical aspects of living in a post-apocalypse world were given a lot of attention.
Some details made me wonder. The early section of the book contains some musings that most species have some sort of increase-and-decrease cycles in population. At least one of the examples is the Bison of the Plains, which was hunted heavily by humans.
This annoyed me at first. Then I realized that the author is including humans among the natural forces that might cause a species to go through one of those cycles.
Yeah. And, well, we are. It’s not as though the game of biology has to be cancelled once a species becomes self-aware.
I think in the same aside he reasons that “man must soon fall, for he has for too long been rolling an uninterrupted run of sevens.”
Bad Gambler! Bad!
Re: modafinil
Adrafinil, which metabolizes to modafinil, is unscheduled in the US and has very similar effects. Our host has previously recommended purchasing from Nootropics Depot, which r/nootropics still has listed as a reliable supplier.
Huh… thanks for the info.
I consider myself a medium-term regular reader. Why don’t I remember these product posts? Why wasn’t there one last year? What is Scott hiding from us‽
I will poke around some more about this when I get home from work.
Does anyone have experience taking 300mg of Adrafinil? I thought the recommended starting dose for Moda was 100mg. Of course the active compounds can have different molar masses, the pills on the Depot could have large amounts of filler stuff to make them look like pills, etc.
Should I worry less about such things?
I tried taking 300mg/day of Adrafinil for a couple months a few years back. I’ve currently got a prescription for 200mg/day of Modafinil, and I often (with my doctor’s approval) only take half a pill (100mg) if I don’t feel like I need the full dose that particular day.
100mg is indeed the standard starting dose for Modafinil, but Adrafinil isn’t metabolized into Modafinil on a 1:1 basis (a lot of it is metabolized directly into modafinilic acid instead), so 300mg Adrafinil is considered to be roughly equivalent to 100mg Modafinil. My experience was that I got less effect out of 300mg Adrafinil than 100mg Modafinil, but it will depend on your metabolism and on the quality of the Adrafinil (I was buying a no-name supplement brand off Amazon, which was the only source I could find at the time).
Okay.
I anticipate crossing the border into Canada via plane in the near future, where Adrafinil appears to have the same status as in the US (don’t need a prescription, no official endorsement of health effects). I don’t see any obvious problem with carrying a bottle of such pills through the TSA line. Do you?
I’m not a lawyer or any sort of expert on customs and immigration, but I believe you have to worry about both American and Canadian Customs (the latter going there and the former coming back) as well as the TSA and its Canadian counterpart.
By my readings, the TSA should be fine if they recognize it as an OTC drug or as a supplement, but they have some packing guidelines for medications.
US Customs should also be fine, so long as they recognize it as a legal OTC med and you’re bringing back what they consider to be a reasonable quantity for personal use (link).
Canadian Customs sounds like they’re fine with up to a 90-day supply for personal use (link) and Canadian TSA sounds pretty similar to their American counterparts (link).
Obligatory disclaimer: I’m a random person on the Internet. Double-check before relying on me for anything important.
From Earth Abides:
That part of the book was one of several times I got a sense of values dissonance. (No one is upset by the glaring problem that Evie is incapable of consent?)
(Your quote is particularly apt given recent events in England.)
I’ve recently moved to the south of China (splitting time between Guangzhou and Hong Kong) and it’s really given me a unique perspective on Western society.
June 1st, 2017 marked the 20th anniversary of the British handover of Hong Kong to China. There was a march for democracy in Hong Kong on that day which was met with a lot of pro-Beijing demonstration also.
When I talk to any of my (mainland) Chinese about anything to do with Western values like democracy and freedom, I am met with some very simple but fundamental questions that I’ve never needed to confront in the west. Speaking with a Western audience, it’s easy to fall back on arguments like “but freedom of speech!” and usually the other person will begrudgingly accept it.
One time I was talking to my Chinese friend about the guy who is always camped outside the White House with the “FREE TIBET” sign and my friend innocently asks “why do they care?” We in the west take for granted that you should be sympathetic and support independence movements, even movements outside your in-group, because “freedom is a good.”
My Chinese friends don’t share the same assumptions as I do, I feel like I have to make the case for liberalism and democracy from first principles. I’d like to ask if anyone has recommends for good essays or books that would argue for Enlightenment principles from a fundamental standpoint. I have On Liberty by John Stuart Mill, anything else to add to the reading list? Essays are preferred due to length.
I, Pencil as a modern update/supplement to the Use of Knowledge in Society if you want something short and punchy.
I don’t know, I think Europeans tend to be quite skeptical of independence movements based on their experience with groups like ETA. Catalan independence, Walloon independence, Scottish independence…support for these is mixed at best.
Is there a difference in how much the larger society is trying to forcibly assimilate the minority culture? I don’t know much about China, but I get the impression that it has a far stronger ideology of ‘Stop being Tibetan, start being Han’ than any of your European examples (at least, post-Franco). Plus with the case of the Walloons, I understand they’re about a third of the population – they’re not likely to be forcibly Flemified any time soon, and are matched by a comparable Flemish independence movement on the other side.
You might be right, maybe the general support for independence isn’t as widely held as I made it out to be.
Support for independence movements wasn’t the the key here. The key here I think might be that she finds it unusual that an American would care for Tibet at all. I imagine she would think it weird we care about Palestine also.
How much of “Free Tibet” activism in the west is slacktivism or virtue signalling though? It seems like the sort of thing to advocate that shows you deeply care about far, far removed strangers…in a way that no one will object to, no sacrifices will be asked of you, and will never succeed, meaning it will also never fail and the movement never end.
The Niskanen Center (Libertarian Think Tank) has a good short essay The Future of Liberalism and the Politicization of Everything.
It argues from a historical basis that a small, liberal government is the most effective way of uniting groups of people with widely varying beliefs and views. It specifically applies this argument to the current situation in the US, where smaller factions are attempting to grab power, but you can ignore those bits for the historical arguments in favor of liberalism.
Honestly, judging from the reaction I’ve seen of Chinese people living in America, I think it might be a question of a lack of familiarity with American freedom rather than of a preference not to have it.
The most vivid example I can give is when I brought my Chinese ex-girlfriend (not ex then obviously) to the World Trade Center memorial. When we were coming out I saw a Truther with his signs camped out right outside of the entrance. I was grinding my teeth because of how insanely disrespectful it was but she took a totally different and much more hopeful message from it. She said something along the lines of “this is something that can only happen in America. If this was Shanghai the cops would have picked him up immediately.”
There’s obviously a selection effect in who chooses to come here in the first place. But it seems like a lot of Asian people who come for economic reasons end up appreciating our civil liberties.
Edit: I didn’t answer your question at all did I? I guess my unhelpful suggestion would be that intellectual arguments aren’t as compelling as experience.
You’re likely right that I won’t be able to convince anyone of the greatness of the Western world via intellectual argument.
However, convincing others is but secondary to my own desire to understand my world better from this new perspective. So if you do have any good sources to recommend, I still welcome them!
How do/would they explain the importance of first-born sons?
One of the things that I haven’t seen a discussion of before here is what the Dutch call an autonomous administrative authorities, what seems to be called QUANGO (quasi-autonomous non-governmental organisation) in English.
These are very common in The Netherlands, where an organization gets a legal mandate (and usually a budget). It is not under full control of the executive though, although they can replace the managing board, set salaries, veto decisions and reject the budget.
Examples of Dutch QUANGOs (out of a total of 122):
– the Cadastre
– the Electoral Council, which oversees the elections
– the Dutch Central Bank
– the Authority for Consumers and Markets which deals with competition oversight, sector-specific regulation of several sectors, and enforcement of consumer protection laws.
– Air control
– Social Security
– Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers
Dutch law requires that three conditions are met to institute a QUANGO, although it requires that reasons exist beyond just these three:
1. There is a need for independent judgments based on specific expertise.
2. It involves strictly rule-based decision making for a large number of individual cases.
3. It’s important to have participation of civil society.
Advantages of QUANGOs include:
* Depoliticized, so if the executive changes, you don’t get sudden changes in policy (the law usually has to be altered to change the mandate)
* The executive can’t be held responsible for each individual decision, reducing the chance of unfair decisions (or pork) based on who can influence the executive better
* Separation of concerns. The QUANGO can really focus on their tasks, instead of being part of a hierarchical organization that has a lot of fairly unrelated tasks.
Disadvantages include:
* Less transparency, so there is less parliamentary oversight
* The QUANGO can form an island, where they optimize their own task at the expense of other parts of the government
* No competition
A QUANGO is a intermediate step between the government being doing a task completely vs letting a private organization perform the task (after a bidding process). It can be preferable over the latter when you really don’t want to have certain information in the hands of a private party or when a profit motive gives bad incentives.
Wikipedia defines a QUANGO as an ‘ostensibly non-governmental organization performing governmental functions, often in receipt of funding or other support from government’ and lists ICANN as an example of a US QUANGO. I think the US tends to farm out things which might be governmental responsibilities to government-sponsored corporations rather than NGOs, and so the term has relatively limited use on a blog which is sometimes US-centric. As examples (all referenced via Wikipedia, which is good for picky details):
The United States Postal Service is officially a part of the US government (a status explicitly spelled out in the Constitution), but is supposed to be revenue-independent.
The Federal National Mortgage Association (often referred to as Fannie Mae) is a government sponsored enterprise, a publicly traded corporation created by and regulated by the government.
The National Railroad Passenger Corporation, also known as Amtrak, is responsible for most US passenger rail service, and is partially government funded yet theoretically operated as a for-profit company.
[Edited] I’m still not 100% sure on the difference between an NGO and a non-profit organization.
Yeah, I’m pretty sure QUANGO is a British term. As an American, I’ve only encountered it from British sources (the sitcom Yes, Minister and a few nonfiction books).
The regional Federal Reserve banks are also examples of government-sponsored corporations. The claim you sometimes hear in libertarian circles that the Fed is a private corporation is oversimplified and incomplete, but there’s a basis to it. The mistake is that the Federal Reserve System is a network of organizations that work together but have distinct purposes and organizational character. The Board of Governors and the Open Market Committee (which oversee banking regulations and set monetary policy) are independent agencies of the federal government. The Regional Federal Reserve Banks (which implement the policies of the federal agencies and which perform the “banker’s bank” functions of the Fed) are government-sponsored entities. And Federal Reserve Member Banks are private businesses (regular banks like JP Morgan Chase, BofA, etc) which own shares in one or more regional Feds, giving them a vote in the leadership of the regional Feds (a choice that the Board of Governors has veto power over), and giving them the right to do business directly with the regional Feds rather than having to go through an intermediary.
In addition to Government-Sponsored Entities, a lot of regulatory systems set up in the late 19th and early 20th centuries are based in part on delegating regulatory authority to industry and professional associations. The American Medical Association is probably the most conspicuous example, but there are a bunch of others.
Independent agency of the federal government is also a category with comparing to QUANGO. The rules are different for each one, but many of them have staggered terms that cross Presidential administrations. They tick a lot of the boxes listed in the definition.
NGOs are a subset of non-profits. The best definition I’ve ever found of an NGO is “a bunch of people who aren’t technically part of the government, but think that they should be.” Tongue in cheek, perhaps, but it accurately sums up their quasi-governmental role.
This sounds like full control. Is it just precedent and social disapproval (and time constraints, of course) that prevents the government from micromanaging it or countermanding anything that they disapprove of by threat of replacement or veto?
I had never heard that acronym until just now. I don’t think it’s common in English but rather a piece of obscure polisci jargon.
The most important organization which fits that bill here in America would be the Federal Reserve. The Fed is our central bank, whose seven-member board of governors are appointed by the President in 14-year terms to keep any one administration from being able to appoint more than four governors.
The Fed also has one of the lowest approval ratings of all branches of the government, with only the IRS to challenge it for the bottom. There’s a certain sense in which being universally hated means that you’re depoliticized but it’s probably not what people mean. As an allegedly technocratic body its track record of crashing the US economy once a decade doesn’t convincingly justify the lack of public accountability it enjoys.
The public not liking the federal reserve is kind of like Rick Perry not liking the Department of Energy five years ago. It’s foolish to take opinions that have nothing but ignorance behind them seriously.
There’s a good argument to be made that the US needs a central bank. And an even better argument that any attempt to change how the Fed works would lead to a catastrophe.
But the argument that people should ignore the evidence of their own eyes that the economy is falling apart because it conflicts with the predictions of macroeconomic theories beloved by the Fed… that is an astonishingly poor argument.
People hate the Fed because we have to live with the consequences of their mistakes. If a supposedly expert body consistently fails at it’s stated goal then that calls either their competence or their motives into question. That’s the opposite of ignorance.
I don’t know that anyone understands the economy well enough to know if the fed has made mistakes in recent decades or not. Certainly the overwhelming majority of people with absurdly strong opinions given their near absolute ignorance of the matter, don’t.
This ‘wisdom of the common man’ piety is one thing when it comes to something like judging character, but macroeconomic policy–come on. Might as well take the masses’ opinion on the P v NP problem seriously.
As for failing it’s stated goals, both inflation and unemployment have been in very reasonable ranges for more than 30 years. That doesn’t look like constant failure to meet their dual mandate to me.
@Brad,
The problem is that the Courtier’s Reply applies here.
I don’t need to know more about macroeconomics than the Fed Chairman to know whether or not he’s full of shit. I just need to observe that his predictions are unreliable.
And the five year plan was completed within four years!
Come on. Just drive an hour or two upstate, look at the burnt out post-industrial cities. The official unemployment rate is down because it’s been defined to exclude the growing population of long-term unemployed and never employed. And actual cost of living has been climbing relative to wages despite the low official inflation rate.
Again, if the official figures disagree with what you can see with your own eyes that’s not a sign that your vision is faulty. It’s a sign that the books have been cooked.
Nabil,
I think one problem is that “what you can see with your own eyes” varies significantly from person to person and place to place, partly as a subset of how pointlessly huge and diverse the country is.
If you live in the Bay Area, I can totally understand pointing to statistics and saying “What are these dumb hicks in Ohio so worried about? Look at the numbers! We’re doing fine!” And even if the books AREN’T cooked, it’s still reasonable for the people in Ohio to say “Well it’s lovely that Silicon Valley is growing at 10% per year, but that doesn’t do a whole freaking lot for me, here, as I watch my once-proud family slowly slide into government dependence on welfare and crippling meth addictions”
The U.S. figures look reasonably good because they include stuff like silicon valley, and growth in Texas, and (in previous years, not as much anymore) fracking in North Dakota. But if the rust belt was considered as its own economic entity, I’m not sure “unemployment is down!” is as solid of a statistic as you might think…
@Nabil
There are 315 million people in the country. It’s perfectly compatible with rosy economic picture that some non-trivial portion of them in geographically concentrated areas are doing terribly. That may be a political or ethical failure, but it doesn’t at all change the facts of the matter or mean there’s some conspiracy to cook the books.
Misery doesn’t give people mystical epistemological powers. Just because you are being stomped on by the elephant doesn’t mean you have any better insight than the blind man that feels his trunk.
If you want someone to blame take a good hard look at the people those living in burnt out hellholes are sending to Congress. It’s their responsibility to turn Kaldor-Hicks into Pareto, the Fed’s job is to keep the pie growing.
If the Fed itself doesn’t understand the economy well enough to know if they are making mistakes with years to decades worth of hindsight then the fed is clearly, and obviously making mistakes.
@Brad,
Just to be clear, personally I’m doing fine. I’m living in one of the wealthiest parts of Manhattan and anticipate going into a well-paid job in a growing industry once I get my PhD from a the prestigious institution I’m at now. I’ve even got a dual citizenship in a western European country with a generous welfare state to round out my rootless cosmopolitan bonafides.
The issue I’m pointing at is that if you’re talking about a geographically isolated economic situation, well, that’s not the rust belt it’s me. I can go out of the city in pretty much any direction and see ruins. Most of New York state north of Westchester county is a ruin, most of Pennsylvania is a ruin, big chunks of New Jersey are in ruins, and Michigan has been in ruins since my parents were kids.
And from what I hear, that’s not unique to the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest. So you have, what, a few islands of economic growth in a sea of devastation? That’s not a “healthy economy,” it’s the sign of a dying country.
It is? Doesn’t look that way living here.
@Nabil
First, I dispute that all those places are ruins. There are thriving parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan, and even here and there upstate. Second, your metrics are screwy. It’s people that matter not acres.
N.B. the ‘you’ in the second paragraph was the abstract you, not you personally. Sorry if that was unclear.
This is the whole problem. Going on to far right wing websites and listening to people bitch isn’t data collection.
This entire conversation is basically you rejecting contemporary ways of knowing in favor of some kind of atavistic belief in the wisdom of the common man. It’s frankly bizarre. The kind of thing you expect out of someone working towards a Phd in “Indigenous Studies”.
@Baconbacon
I don’t see how that follows. Everything off the omniscient view optimal path isn’t a mistake. Or at least that’s not how the word is generally used.
The Fed interprets the outcomes of its previous actions and uses them to guide future actions. If they can’t assess accurately* if their previous actions were correct then they are making mistakes by most definitions. You can argue that the fed is far less influential than the average opinion and so the mistakes could be inconsequential, but that isn’t how the Fed views itself.
@Brad,
You can distrust government reports without rejecting the scientific method. I should know.
The difference is that, in my field at least, if someone makes a model and doesn’t experimentally validate it then they’re laughed at. And while we’ve been hit by the replication crisis the response to prior findings not holding up has been to tighten our standards rather than blaming people who notice the discrepancies.
If people in my field routinely failed in our predictions the way mainstream macro does, we’d all be out on the street. Hell we’re still taking it on the nose for overly optimistic predictions made after the human genome was sequenced. But then again, no lobbyist can wave a genetics white paper around to justify pork barrel spending so we have to stand or fall on the merits of our research.
The whole point of science is skepticism. If the Fed really knows anything then they need to show that their knowledge has predictive value. Put up or shut up.
Edit: For the sake of clarity, here’s what I believe.
Science is our best way of understanding the world. We can make observations about the world in a rigorous way, build scientific models which are provably logically / mathematically sound, and validate them through experiments to a high degree of confidence. At every step anyone who doubts your conclusions can attempt to replicate them. And scientific conclusions will tend to agree with one another even if they’re arrived at through different means.
The best part is that applied science means that laymen don’t need to understand any of that. If a scientific conclusion is correct then it will still be correct whether you believe in it or not. Passengers can infer that aerodynamics is well understood because they can see the plane they’re in soaring through the sky.
All of these things fail when applied here. Laymen can’t trust the theories based on their results because the results are abysmal. And the more you understand of the scientific method the worse the field generating those theories looks.
Actually their mandate is
Which is different.
So, two out of three, and the other one was pure wishful thinking?
The idea that Recession = Fed Screwed Up, Unemployment = Fed Screwed Up, is laughable. The Federal Reserve is a bank, not a cornucopia. The most that can reasonably be demanded of it is a stable currency and a stable lending market, and not screwing up anything else along the way. But there are many people and institutions with the power to screw up the other things, so if someone’s argument is “look at the shattered Rust Belt cities, obviously the Fed screwed up”, I know that they don’t actually have an argument and that the Fed probably didn’t screw up.
@Nabil
Anecdotes about people in Ohio that can’t find a job don’t constitute a discrepancy. The model never made any claims about every last town in Ohio.
You haven’t offered any proof of your assertions that the numbers are off. Just second and third hand “lived experience”.
@baconbacon
Since it isn’t an exact quote, sure it’s different. But what is materially different about that vs what I said?
The fact that you would put up such a lame straw man is laughable.
The bold is the closest thing to a mandate the Fed actually has. There is a substantial difference between “your job is to stabilize E and P” and “your job is to stabilize monetary aggregates because we thing they will stabilize E and P”. A dual mandate of “stabilize E and P”, can cause conflict if one can be traded off for the other, where as the Fed’s actual mandate is (probably) best read as “worry about long term monetary aggregates, let the market sort out the trade offs”.
If you wanted to do math which would be unlikely to have any practical use in the reasonably near future, what strategy would you use?
I’d calculate progressively high powers of two by hand: 2, 4, 8, 16 . . .
But I’m guessing that’s not what you’re asking about. 🙂
There’s also the option of just working your way through project euler (or old putnam problems), if you want something basically equivalent to that, but a little bit more fun.
Do a degree in mathematics? I am not sure I understand the question. Quite a lot (maybe even most?) of the reaserch in math lacks any kind of practical application.
The question was inspired by hearing about someone who was disappointed to find that his work on high-dimensional sphere-packing had applications in cryptography.
In mathematical physics it would be time crystals– no practical use for those yet.
In theoretical mathematics, anything to do with Max Tegmark’s mathematical universe probably.
Hardy was famously wrong when he claimed “Nothing I have ever done is of the slightest practical use.” and “No one has yet discovered any warlike purpose to be served by the theory of numbers or relativity, and it seems unlikely that anyone will do so for many years.”, but I think you could easily find a specific area of number theory that is unlikely to ever have practical implications.
Andrej Bauer’s recent, free-as-in-freedom survey “Five stages of accepting constructive mathematics” (Bull. Amer. Math. Soc., 2017) is an accessible introduction to a fascinating mathematical discipline that has a unblemished track-record of demonstrating no practical utility whatsoever.
(emphasis as in the original) Kudos to Doron Zeilberg’s Opinions weblog for drawing attention to Bauer’s work, albeit Zeilberger’s review is not uncritical:
Fun! 🙂 In greater breath and depth, Michael Harris’ book Mathematics Without Apologies: Portrait of a Problematic Vocation (2015), in particular the discussion of the crucial role of intention in mathematical practice — per Harris’ chapter 7 “The habit of clinging to an ultimate ground” — provides an accessible sociological / cognitive deconstruction of mathematical / philosophical constructivism.
SSC readers who appreciate literary-mathematical-philosophical puns, aphorisms, and heresies — e.g., “All Hilbert spaces are alike; every variety has its own ulterior motives” — will enjoy Bauer’s, Zeilberg’s, and Harris’ surveys of constructivism.
Is there good mathematics here? One central intention of constructivist mathematical formalisms is eminently respectable: to more clearly understand, and more constructively delineate, the mysterious boundary that separates provable from unprovable mathematical propositions.
Caveat The US military does fund constructivist mathematical research, in support of the stated objective:
Needless to say, these mathematical objectives are of central concern to the broader rationalist / MIRI / LW / transhumanist (etc.) community. Conversely, a precondition of the mathematical community’s respect is reciprocal evidence of respect for the mathematical literature. The above works — with their extensive contextual references — present a helpful start! 🙂
This is somewhat covered by your caveat, but I feel the need to emphasize: in the context of the Curry-Howard correspondence, which demonstrates a one-to-one relationship between formal proofs and computations (“A proof is a program, and the formula it proves is the type for the program”), constructive mathematics could turn out to be very practical indeed.
I think the strategy I would take is to work on a really hard problem. Probably the Riemann Hypothesis. Considering how many smarter people are putting time into it, it’s vanishingly unlikely anything I do will be of practical use. And if I do happen to solve it, I at least get a $1M consolation prize. The problem, of course, is accidental useful discoveries that fall short of solving it, but hopefully those are being picked fairly clean by the other people working on the problem.
Oh I misunderstood Nancy’s question…she was really asking if there was a branch of theoretical mathematical research that couldn’t ever be used for war or to dominate other humans with opposing views.
I dont think that is possible– even Dr. Bar-Yam spends most of his time scheming up ways to create artificial emergent systems to “defeat terrorism”.
Its what caused Alexander Groethendieck to exile himself.
“Oh I misunderstood Nancy’s question…she was really asking if there was a branch of theoretical mathematical research that couldn’t ever be used for war or to dominate other humans with opposing views.”
No, that’s not it, but you’ve supplied some angles which makes the question clearer in my mind.
I believe the desire to do useless mathematics isn’t about avoiding complicity in dominance so much as it’s about wanting to get away from tiresomely complex, ill-defined, and painful world of ordinary experience. Mathematics (at least for those who have that sort of love) is beautiful, clean, and solid by comparison.
This means that such a person wouldn’t just be avoiding military applications, they’d be avoiding commercial applications, too.
I have no idea whether the use of Penrose tiles in toys and quilts would be practical enough to be annoying.
It wouldn’t necessarily be a matter of finding a whole branch that couldn’t be applied, just an area of research.
There wouldn’t be a problem with taking military money, I think, so long as the mathematician is sufficiently sure that the results won’t be applied.
It seems to me that I see more about unexpected applications of discrete(?) mathematics (number theory and geometry), but that might be more a result of that sort of math being easier to write about for a general audience.
Question for utilitarians: The desire to do useless mathematics is anti-utilitarian except to the extent that people enjoy the mathematics. Still, some of that mathematics turns out to be useful, and might not be discovered if it weren’t for people who don’t want their math to have applications, or at least they want to work in territory that doesn’t have applications.
Should utilitarians support useless math?
Oh…pardon–something like the Bourbakians maybe?
But instead of teaching math, relating math to general audiences?
But Number Theory and Geometry do already have practical applications. Fractal geometry modeling is common today.
Maybe the theoretical mathematics of MUH like I said before.
Or maybe M-theory.
The “ravelry” (pun!) of mathematician Daina Taimina’s Crocheting Adventures with Hyperbolic Planes — the book that won the coveted Diagram Prize for 2009 provides pretty much exactly the relief-from-reality that Nancy’s comment requests.
For visually oriented SSC readers, there’s a TedX talk by Taimina too (video here, transcript here).
Bill Thurston wrote an entirely impracticable yet widely quoted Preface for Taimina’s book (page 9 of this PDF).
From the above Taimina-Thurston perspective, there’s scant difference between the objectives of mathematical practice and the objectives of (at least some varieties of) psychiatric practice, is there?
Aside: in high-tech / high-IQ / analytic communities, a psychiatric practice explicitly centering upon “Dialectic Mathematical Therapy” (DMT) might well be oversubscribed from the get-go! 🙂
More broadly, if it is true that “strategy is about radical cognitive transformation; everything else is tactics”, then the objectives of Taimina’s work, as perceived through Thurston’s cognition-centric lens, are strategically transformative in both their mathematical and therapeutic aspects.
————
Q (from Nancy) Should utilitarians support useless math?
A To the degree that radical cognitive transformation, both individual and social, is a desirably “utilitarian” outcome, the Taimina-Thurston answer is “yes, definitely”.
Conversely, alt-conservatives should sustain their present-day tactics, of deprecating and/or minimizing the practice of “useless” mathematics — e.g. by mockery, personal abuse, doxing, and quenching of mathematical research resources — on the grounds that an enhanced capacity for useless mathematics is inseparably associated to progressive cognition.
We mustn’t tolerate that, surely? 🙂
String theory 😉
yes, M-theory, and MUH are very much far-future applications.
Frequently, in conversations about universal healthcare, the hypothetical of “so why don’t you call for nationalizing the food industry then?” is raised, but the real reason that universal healthcare is superior to private healthcare is because the private healthcare market will never ever ever ever be as free as the food market is.
With food, you need to make sure that it meets hygeine standards, but apart from that, it’s not really difficult to make, discounting the occasional bad cook, but the point is; it’s not exactly open heart surgery to bake a tray of cookies. The range of failure allowed for food is also wider, and we’ve all just sort of accepted that we might eat something that upsets our stomach sometimes, but there are other markets which can be even freer than the food market, such as the market for cheap gadgets. As the inherent risk of something goes down, and the skill needed to keep it safe goes down, the more willing human beings are to accept price vs quality trade-offs.
We can accept that a cheap toy will be crappy whereas an expensive one will be high quality, and to a lesser degree we can accept that cheap food will be unhealthy for us, but we cannot accept the idea that a cheap doctor will kill us, whereas an expensive one will save us.
Imagine a true free market, in which there were services that required credentials where doctors had to go to medical school and get a degree after 7 years or however long, and then there were services where a guy who looked up brain surgery on wikipedia could operate on you for the price of a coffee. Foolish and/or risky people in dire straits would die all the time.
Back to the real world, and we see that most of the people who support a private system who are conservative, outside of the libertarian fringe, still support the credentialism necessary to avoid cheap and deadly doctors, and the bureaucracy needed to minimize the risks involved in medical practice. A true free market has a price vs quality scale, which in this case is a price vs risk scale, and the vast majority of people, including the right, wish to cut off the bottom end of that scale with state action.
Libertarians are correct that the government makes healthcare more expensive than it would be in a free market, but this is because the rest of humanity, ideologically speaking, will not accept trade-offs when it comes to healthcare. This means that instead of people risking themselves with cheap doctors, they get into massive medical debt instead. Then healthcare becomes an issue of the poor missing out altogether, and being uninsured, rather than the poor having the opportunity to take a gamble when they’re sick as they would in a truly free market.
As soon as you have this state of affairs, it is better for the government to step in and make the rich pay for the healthcare of the poor (or the healthy pay for the care of the sick as in the insurance pool based schemes). You may have the kind of mindset in which you can accept price vs risk trade-offs just so that the poor are able to afford care at all, but since that will come at the cost of lives, the rest of humanity (including the mainstream right) cannot accept it, and likely never will. Arguments could be made that general improvements to the field of medicine caused by absolutely free competition would lead to medicine being so advanced that even an idiot could successfuly perform surgery, but that would not happen overnight, and the trial and error involved would claim many lives before we come up with the EazyGeneralSurgeryBot5000™, so it’s way too much of a gamble.
So, to re-iterate, the real reason healthcare should be free at the point of use is because healthcare is ridiculously expensive, and the reason it’s ridiculously expensive is because most ordinary human beings cannot accept the idea of trade-offs in medicine. Most ancap type arguments require a fundamental change to our risk profile, so we can accept massive short term risks (the trial and error of the free market) for massive long term improvements (free market utopia of flying bitcoin taxi services and nanobot bacta tanks that can heal all illness). I don’t think most people dispute that free experimentation leads to a greater potential for discovery than restricted experimentation, but that’s a long term gain for potentially unlimited short term disarray. Instead of arguing that things like healthcare will be more “efficient” in a free market, ancaps/market anarchists should be trying to promote a cultural change in risk priorities, since that’s what is actually preventing people from taking their ideas seriously on a fundamental level.
Hanson has a nice paper that tries to explain why this is the case: https://mason.gmu.edu/~rhanson/showcare.pdf
Spoilers: it’s signaling
Empirically, I don’t think healthcare needs to be free at the point of use. Japanese healthcare (for instance) has regulated, subsidised prices, but patients still have to pay 10-30% of them. It seems to work fine. More generally, I think the evidence suggests that “be a rich country and do anything other than what the US does” gets you a sensible healthcare system; nationalised systems are in the minority and don’t perform notably better (or worse) than the various insurance systems most developed countries have.
1. Air travel is also an area where the inherent risk is high, the skill needed to keep it safe is high, and customers find it hard to assess the hidden risks. Does your thesis apply there too? Are consumers better off now, or in the past when air travel was more regulated? Indeed, many countries had government monopoly airlines – the airline equivalent of your proposal. Were consumers better off then?
2. You seem to take it as given that loosening regulations in healthcare will lead to more deaths, and view it simply in terms of a price vs risk trade-off. This is an incomplete story. For example, many people think that loosening regulations to bring more drugs to market will save lives on net. Similarly, it may be that allowing more people to become doctors will save lives on net. It is possible (but by no means certain) that the marginal additional doctor will be lower quality than the average of present doctors, but it may well be that a patient treated by him will still be better off than going without treatment at all.
3. You point out a number of drawbacks to a free market in healthcare. Your comment would be more persuasive if you contrasted them with the drawbacks of a government-run healthcare system. Surely, both have advantages and disadvantages. Many SSC readers, including me, live in countries with government-run healthcare systems, and it is not utopia!
4. There are lots of markets for complicated and risky goods. Nationalisation is rarely proposed for them. Nationalisation is frequently proposed for simple and safe goods, such as the water supply or the train network. How confident are you that public desire for heavy regulation/nationalisation of healthcare has anything to do with your thesis, as opposed to, say, Hansonian reasons?
The point of the original post is : inherent to each industry is a risk:benefit ratio, a degree to which it is essential to life, and a resource cost. Health care is the trifecta of essential, dangerous, and expensive. If the consumer has no choice as to whether they engage with that industry, their choice is either between expensive-and-safe or cheap-and-dangerous. This is microeconomics at its most basic.
Nationalization can make things expensive for everybody, but it guarantees a certain level of safety, and it allows for distributed costs. When we think of other things that are essential, dangerous, and expensive, they are often nationalized : the military, the police force, fire companies, foreign intelligence services…
Non-sequitur. The original post pertains to nationalization of healthcare. You can have a nationalized health care system that employs more doctors and brings more drugs to market, too.
Hanson. Hanson is skeptical that medicine even works. He thinks it’s merely signalling on the level of the selling of indulgences. In service of this aim, Hanson is willing to discount the very idea of expertise.
Did you know that bathwater is even less potable if it contains a baby?
The OP is making a far more subtle point than your distillation. You’re obviously wrong that the cost/benefit ratio, necessity or resource cost of an industry are inherent to it – they’re functions of available technology, the state of other industries, etc, and as such are subject to change. If you nationalise/privatise/de/regulate the industry, you change those factors.
> If the consumer has no choice as to whether they engage with that industry, their choice is either between expensive-and-safe or cheap-and-dangerous. This is microeconomics at its most basic… Nationalization can make things expensive for everybody, but it guarantees a certain level of safety
No, it doesn’t guarantee anything. But let’s steelman. Perhaps you mean it in fact achieves better safety levels. Do you have statistics demonstrating that, say, medical negligence is comparatively rarer in the NHS than in private medicine? (My understanding is the reverse, but maybe you’ll surprise me).
You’re also confused about the microeconomics. Your seem to be assuming that medical costs come from the need to achieve safety, hence your purported trade-off. In reality, the most expensive medicine is the most risky. What’s good about the NHS is it makes dangerous treatments available. People don’t go with BUPA because they think the NHS is too risky, they go because they don’t want to spend a year in a waiting list, they want the consultant’s full attention, and they want their own room. That’s expensive, but the effect on the risk is marginal.
> Non-sequitur. The original post pertains to nationalization of healthcare. You can have a nationalized health care system that employs more doctors and brings more drugs to market, too.
Again, the original poster is far more subtle. He says that a free market system needs so much regulatory intervention for safety, that a nationalised system winds up as better. If in fact those regulations are counter-productive, then his argument seems far shakier.
If the theory works, why don’t you engage with the examples I offer? Did national airlines work well? Was deregulation a disaster? OK, but maybe medicine is a special case. Is the NHS actually safer than private medicine? Are the tradeoffs worth it?
The funny thing is I rather like the NHS, in a not-broke-don’t-fix-it kinda way, and because I assume there must be good arguments in its favour, but reading the arguments of people who support nationalisation make me incline more and more towards privatising it.
Eh, I just think you straw-manned the original post. I’ll let its author correct me if needed.
Medical costs are dizzyingly multifactorial. Safety is a major factor, but notably, there are non-risky treatments that are expensive purely because the patient is in medical extremis. Consider ACTH for the treatment of infantile spasms.[1]
I think that the risk:benefit ratio and the cost of a treatment are major drivers of the patient’s decision. The patient’s decision is the fundamental unit of health care.
We must consider the patient’s options in comparison. Medical treatment on the whole has demand inelasticity, but, different treatment options for a particular disease may have positive cross-elasticity.
An example from my practice : I have a patient with bad epilepsy and want to start clobazam. In my experience it is very effective and well-tolerated, but it can be very expensive. If the patient’s insurer will not pay, it is thousands of dollars every month out-of-pocket. Clonazepam is less effective and less well-tolerated, but it is pretty cheap. Sometimes my patients will opt for clonazepam instead of clobazam. They are usually worse off – less seizure control, more sedation – but that’s the best they can afford.
[1] $28,000 a vial for a byproduct of the meatpacking industry. We now use the much-cheaper and just-as-effective prednisolone, thanks in large part to research performed by employees of a nationalized healthcare system in the UK.
—
I don’t know much about nationalized airlines. I don’t consider them germane -and seemingly you allow that they are not germane. Thus, I feel justified in ignoring them until you explain why you think they are relevant.
The information asymmetry of healthcare is significantly higher than the information asymmetry of air travel, and its elasticity of demand is much lower than healthcare. If every citizen could potentially be required to purchase a crushingly expensive plane ticket on short notice, and a large number of planes crashed unpredictably every day despite the heroic efforts of the airline industry, and the process of identifying the best plane for your journey required years of education to perform at a respectable level, then we might treat the airline industry rather differently.
1. AFAIK, airplanes are still as highly regulated as ever when it comes to safety. The deregulation of the industry has mostly been about letting airlines set their own fees and routes and so on. Which makes sense: airplane crashes are vivid and consumers aren’t willing to accept increases in risk there, but that has no bearing on how many planes are flying, where they go, or how much they should charge.
4. Water and transport get calls for nationalization for a different reason – they’re natural monopolies. It’s impractical and inefficient for two competing water companies to run parallel pipes to the same houses, or for two competing railroad companies to run parallel tracks for their trains. It might even be impossible, depending on how much land there is to build on. For the same reason, nobody complains that the government has a monopoly on building roads.
And yet multiple water companies can supply me through the same pipes.
?!?!
How do they stop their water from mixing together?
I’ve heard of electricity being sold that way, and oil on a commercial basis, but never water.
Phone service is another one, which is interesting because we also really do have parallel communication networks.
And ultimately the scope of competition in these cases is limited by the real network operator: if they don’t allow it or charge too much, there’s no room for these ‘resellers’ – and the fact that they do is AFAIK largely enabled by regulation in all of these cases.
@random832: One company supplies the hot, another the cold.
Hi, I’m Matt, aka the first libertarian you’ve ever met in your life, apparently.
Okay, “nobody” was hyperbole, but the set of people calling for the government to get out of the road-building business is pretty small compared to the people calling for them to get out of the airline business or the healthcare business. Airline deregulation got through Congress, but I don’t know any city that’s gone for pavement deregulation.
Luckily not true, but sadly not updated in econ texts.
Natural monopolies are not defined by impracticality or efficiency, they are defined by the ability to use monopoly power to extract consumer surplus and to prevent competition without government support.
Can you give me a source, then, since you apparently know better than my econ textbook?
As for the definition of a natural monopoly, that’s an accurate definition, but the reason a business is able to prevent competition without government support is usually because it’s impractical for a second company to enter the market. For instance, because of the extreme startup costs involved in laying down a second set of power lines or water pipes.
Sorry, but beelster is right on this one. Deregulation had absolutely nothing to do with safety. My current job is part of the airline safety complex, and things have gotten more strict since the 70s, not less. Customers have definitely benefited from lower fares and more options. They haven’t gotten the opportunity to do safety trades, except maybe in flying Allegiant, and even then the FAA sets fairly strict limits on what can be done. (Of course, unsafe brain surgery is only going to hurt you. A falling airliner might hurt people on the ground, and looks a lot better on the news.)
I’m aware that the US has not yet privatised air traffic control for some reason, but many countries have (over here it’s part-privatised). That’s privatising (part of) safety.
Not really. ‘Privatized’ ATC is not run on a competitive basis like privatized medicine might be. Airlines don’t get to chose which ATC provider they work with. There may or may not be competition for the contract to do ATC, but whoever ends up with the contract has a monopoly on whatever services they are providing, and the users of the airspace have to follow their directions.
And there’s a lot more to the safety work than ATC. My job is basically to write documentation on how to look for cracks in the airframe and what to do if you find them. I work for the manufacturer, but my stuff gets mandated by the FAA. The airlines are free to chose to buy from the other guy, but the other guy also has to appease the FAA, and while I’d say that our planes are a little safer, the difference is very small and dwarfed by noise. Flying within the US or EU, you have very little ability to trade between safety and price. International gives you a bit more flexibility on that, but even then, it’s not something airlines can or do compete on.
It seems like health care is already at least as privatized as air travel is ever likely to be – most medical practices, insurance companies, drug companies, etc. are already non-government, just that there’s a ton of regulations to meet that tend to set a price floor (just as “deregulation” ended price-fixing for the airlines, but taxes, safety standards, and fuel costs set a hard floor on prices)
I guess we don’t have the equivalent of Medicare Airlines, but that’s about it.
So the question is less about “privatization” and more about “degree of regulation”.
This argument implies a certain level of nationalized health care, but not necessarily the level we have. For instance, it doesn’t imply forcing people to buy “insurance” that covers routine care (and certainly not calling it insurance instead of taxation and redistribution.)
@rlms
You’re right, actual universal healthcare is a minority. I retract that. In all these cases, health costs are high, so the government steps in to correct that, even if it’s subsidization and insurance pools rather than outright paying for everything, so it’s completely free at the point of use. Mandated insurance is different than universal healthcare, but in both cases the government is trying to ensure that poor people don’t get in massive debt from medical expenses.
I think universal healthcare in America is inevitable, because the insurance pool shenanigans aren’t going well, and it’s the next rabbit to pull out of the hat.
@Salem
1: The risk is high, and the skill needed to keep it safe is high, but the cost of training pilots to attain that skill, and the cost of designing planes to be safe, while very expensive, apparently is not as high a percentage of total costs as the equivalent training is in the medical field, which is why there are more complaints about expensive healthcare than airlines. Airlines can afford (relatively) low prices, whereas the medical industry cannot.
Consumers were worse off in the past with government run airlines because the eventual lowered costs did not lead to massive increases in fatalities, but lower prices instead. They didn’t throw out all the safety regulations though. It was simply the case that the airlines were privatized and opened up in terms of their ownership structure. They were still subject to safety rules.
If you completely deregulated the airlines, then there could be terrible pilots flying around in terrible planes for low prices, though there are a number of inherent differences that would intervene in the comparison, such as terrible pilots endangering their own lives and random people they could crash into, whereas a terrible doctor is only endangering the lives of his immediate patients. In addition, there are minimum mechanical and fuel costs to get into the air, which are large, whereas in theory, a doctor just has to get some cheap cutting tools, and some cheap quack medicine pills, as well as it being easier to hide medical mishaps than airline mishaps. Deregulated airlines would be a lot more disasterous as they would introduce an externality element that is less present in the medical case.
2: I did mention this, but the problem is that it’s a massive gamble. It was a gamble deregulating the airline industry too, but I have to assume they didn’t massively deregulate the parts of the airline industry that had to do with safety when they privatized them.
These things are all possible, and I actually think would happen in the long run, but since we live in the short run, what actually matters is the moral saleability of an idea. Your average person isn’t running the statistics on these things. If complete free market healthcare gave us 2 negative outcomes for every 6 positive outcomes, the negative outcomes and horror stories would be seen as more significant somehow. Certain things shouldn’t be allowed to happen at all.
It’s easier to reduce the horror if the negative and positive outcomes are more abstract. Loosening drug regulations is more abstract than allowing cranks to do surgery and carve people up.
It’s also possible this is totally wrong, and on net, it’s actually worse! Without doing the experiment we don’t know, and it’s too risky for anyone to want to try. In the long run, the trial and error experiment should walk its way towards better net outcomes, but that trial and error has a human cost.
3:
It’s not that government run healthcare doesn’t have disadvantages. It’s more that government run healthcare is less morally fraught, so it’s kind of an attractor for rich enough countries, and as my thesis goes, once we are compelled to make healthcare safe, we make it expensive, and then the government starts to take over more than just liscensing, so that the high costs created by liscensing don’t freeze people out. At the end of this process you either get government mandated insurance, massive subsidization, or universal healthcare.
This has disadvantages such as increased wait times, slowness to innovate and so on, but people can be assured that no one will accrue life ruining debt after a medical mishap, and that’s all that matters politics wise, which is why all developed countries have these protections, be it universal or other, and will probably have them until the capacity to fund them runs out.
4: Just to be clear, I’m not saying that people want healthcare nationalized because it’s risky, I’m saying that we wanted healthcare to be regulated heavily because it’s risky, and this regulation in turn made it expensive, and it’s the expense that leads to calls for nationalization at most, or subsidization at least.
It’s popular to want rail subsidized in the UK because it’s perceived to have been cheaper back when it was nationalized, even though IIRC there’s a big meta-study of studies saying otherwise somewhere (although it could be more expensive relative to other modern expenses).
I’ve never heard anyone propose water supply subsidization (water is cheap), and it’s certainly not a popular proposal, which is what I’m getting at.
I’ll read that Hanson article now.
But it’s more than simply opening up the ownership structure, isn’t it. They removed huge swathes of regulation that were ostensibly about safety, but really about feather-bedding and incumbency protection. And why do you assume they didn’t privatise the safety-related parts? Lots of countries have private air traffic control (here in the UK it’s partly privatised). When I talk to Americans about it they act shocked that we could compromise safety in such a way. But they fly here (or to Canada!) just fine.
It’s this insensitivity to the evidence that makes people talk mockingly about a National Food Service. There are countries with different safety regimes. Does that evidence not count? Why is deregulation a “gamble” but maintaining the regulations is not? Why is denying patients potentially life-saving drugs not a human cost? Why is it not morally fraught to make me wait a year in agonising pain when I need a hip replacement?
I mostly agree with you on a descriptive level – people have an anti-market bias and a fantasy of control that makes them think that negative outcomes can be entirely eliminated if only the government decrees it. Any negative outcome is blamed on a “lack of regulation” – even if it happens in a government-run service, such as the Grenfell fire. Because healthcare is seen as a sacred value, this means that the private sector gets bogged down in huge regulation, which makes it super-expensive, and sometimes leads to nationalisation.
Re-nationalising the water supply is part of the Labour manifesto, and is broadly popular. The original privatisation was very controversial (how dare you make a profit out of selling what’s necessary for all life!) and if you’ve never heard anyone propose that no-one should have to pay for water, you’re a luckier man than me.
But the difference is that I don’t see this as inevitable. That’s like saying that we’re stuck paying the corvee because people are too blinded by respect for the aristocracy. Ideas change. We were bequeathed a mostly-market system by our forbears, and we need to hold onto as much of it as we can, while trying to educate people so the tide turns. I don’t think we need to change people’s risk profiles – people genuinely think that if we didn’t have government schools, only the rich would be able to afford education. If we could get past the anti-market bias, and make them realise that education would be better and cheaper without government interference, the alleged “risk” wouldn’t be a serious point. I think you are straining too much to explain in terms of risk what is a simple fantasy of control.
The public don’t support regulation because they’ve noticed that medical negligence is more common in countries with less regulation. They simply think that if you declare that doctors must be super-qualified, everyone will have a super-qualified doctor. Similarly with the minimum wage, affordable housing, etc. We don’t need to change their risk profiles, we need to educate them about systems.
Such as? Again, I do this for a living, and have read a fair bit about deregulation, at least in the US. All deregulation here did was repeal the authority of the CAB to set fares and routes. This may not be the case in the UK/Europe, but the airlines are still hugely regulated. I’ve heard that it’s easier to put something in a human body than it is to put it on an airliner. I’m not sure it’s true, but it’s not incredible based on my experience.
This is one American who is excited that we’re looking at going the same way, but it’s still more like privatizing road construction/maintenance than privatizing the whole network.
Heyooooooo!
Training pilots is at least as expensive as training doctors, and talking about an industry being unable to afford low prices is nonsensical.
Who would fly on those airlines? What company, having spent hundreds of millions on planes, would hire such terrible pilots? Your entire argument is premised on the assumption that people are totally un-risk averse.
No it wasn’t. It was an entirely sensible move that had exactly the predicted result, much lower costs. You’re trying to argue that evidence against your point is evidence for it.
If you’re in the US, your water is already controlled by rules that are basically communist, with government controlling the distribution and setting prices by fiat. We’ve already had that debate, and the free marketeers lost.
One pilot’s salary can be spread out across a lot more customers than a doctor’s can. On even the smallest mainline planes, you have 70+ people per pilot. (Smaller regional planes are sort of farm teams for pilots, and the salaries are often low because the pilots are expecting to move up.) Yes, there’s more overhead than a doctor’s visit, but the spread is a lot thinner. (Also, pilot training is cheaper than current doctor training by a fair margin.)
Not quite. Allegiant is a pretty good example of people coming as close to this as they can under US regulations, or it was before they started buying A320s. You can pick up old MD-80s or 737 Classics for a few million apiece. Yes, they burn a lot of fuel and they’re noisy, but noise is presumably not an issue any more (with more deregulation), and when you’re paying 10% of what your competitors are for airplanes, the ROI is pretty good. And one of Allegiant’s MD-88s had as many safety incidents as Delta’s entire fleet of 117 did in a 15-month period. Yes, people can and do try to get away with things. I’d point to ValueJet as an obvious example. I’ve heard of several that were even more hair-raising (outside the US), but can’t share details. There are people who will try to fly with big holes in their airplanes, and given the general public’s proclivity to buy tickets only on price, I’m really, really not sure that LibertarianAir wouldn’t make a bunch of money before it killed a plane full of people. And then start up under another name and try it all again.
Yeah, but you have a lot more than one pilot per plane, a lot more than one per flight, even.
My understanding is that the ROI in commercial aviation is almost universally terrible,
An obvious example of the market working. They basically went out of business within a year.
Yes. Which is why I said 70 customers per pilot. A typical load on a small mainline plane is ~140, with two pilots. If we look at customers/hr, a doctor is going to get maybe 4, and a pilot is probably going to average somewhere on the order of 50. Less for longhaul routes, but those have higher ticket prices to compensate, and usually run bigger planes. (Both times don’t count time not spent doing the direct job with the customers, but that’s when the hospital/airline gets paid, so I’m comfortable with the comparison.)
Warren Buffet’s jokes aside, the airlines have been making quite a bit of money lately. Allegiant has made the model of old planes cheap work quite well, as have several other airlines before them.
Really? ValueJet did not go out of business. It merged with AirTran and took AirTran’s name. (ValueJet was much larger, but laundered their name to fool people. It clearly worked.) AirTran survived until Southwest took it over to get more 737s. Yes, there were reforms made. But ValueJet’s management also went and started Allegiant, which used a similar business model. And what carrier did I single out as having bad safety practices?
As a keyhole solution, allow people to opt out. Allow people to sign an affidavit saying they accept the risks of using non-government regulated health care and then allow them to do so. Let non-government regulated health care providers then serve the opted-out population. Similar to how I signed waivers at my rock climbing gym and hang gliding school accepting the increased risks of injury and promising not to sue for injuries I’d potentially sustain while climbing or flying.
This way, the ‘rest of humanity’ can continue to only use government-regulated health care, which they find to be value-added, and the small portion of people who disagree can use their non-government regulated health care.
If they won’t let us do this for retirement savings, they’re never gonna let us do it for health care…
This is what I would personally support. I generally support “government doing stuff”, but allowing stupid/daring people to make intrepid leaps for the sake of the rest of us. Except for areas with massive externalities, or things that I truly think could go almost 100% free market, I support multi-tiered systems. I like this sort of libertarian compromise, as it appeals to my innate moral sense, and also my pragmatic streak.
I devote my concern and empathy to innocents who have been wronged through no fault of their own. I can relate to that. It’s hard to blame someone for suddenly falling down a sinkhole that appeared under their feet, but easy to blame someone who climbs over 17 fences with barbed wire, warning signs, and blazing sirens in order to toss themselves down an abandoned mine shaft. I have approximately zero concern for Darwin award winners, but I do understand that this makes me a “sociopathic” aberration.
Normal people have massive objections because they believe that people should be saved from their own stupidity, so it’s not going to happen.
It sounds nice in theory, but I’m not sure government systems and market-based systems can legitimately function side by side.
Either the market will dramatically out-compete the government such that nobody will ever use the government version and it will collapse under its own weight, OR the government (in fear of/response to this) will so heavily subsidize the product with tax dollars (you don’t think that just because you choose to not send your children to public school you get out of paying taxes for public school, do you?) that the market can’t possibly compete on real terms and is only viable for the super rich (private school) or super-principled (home-schooling) and will never attract a mass market.
You’re talking about something different to IrishDude. He is proposing to let people use unregulated services; the problem with this is it weakens the power of regulation to pretty much nothing if you can just opt out.
You are suggesting opting out of using government-run systems, not government-regulated ones. This is perfectly possible (except in certain parts of Canada). It’s not that common, because government-run ones generally work pretty well.
For the purposes of fixing the US system though (since that is the implicit subject of all discussions of healthcare), this isn’t really relevant. There’s no reason that the US should choose a nationalised system; given its traditional antipathy to the government doing anything (except blowing people up) it would make more sense to go for a German/Japanese/etc.-style insurance system.
Only true if the perceived value of the regulation outweighs the costs.
@baconbacon
The regulation is weakened regardless. Whether this is a problem does depend on the value of the regulation, but since the people with the ability to change that are assuming it is beneficial that is the only relevant case. If you can persuade them that the regulation is net harmful, they will just scrap it altogether.
Your statement was that regulation would be weakened to nothing, not that it would be weakened.
This is absurd on several levels. First who am I supposed to convince? The guy enforcing the regulations? The judge ruling on them? The bureaucrat writing them? Congress? The voters? There is no “they”, which is a large portion of the problem.
“Look I have evidence that a 1 ppt standard is onerous!”
Guy at the EPA ” Hey, I don’t set the standards, take it up with my boss”
His boss “I don’t have the authority to alter what is in the law”
Congress “do you carry 100,000 votes in my district? No? Go fuck yourself”
Even in scenarios where individual bureaucrats have the power to change the standard you have to convince them not of a new standard but to accept a decrease of their power while simultaneously getting them to admit that the previous one that they had been enforcing is wrong.
Secondly there is no standard, every situation is different, what is harmful in some scenarios is neutral to good in others.
Finally proving that a regulation is harmful is basically impossible when the evidence you would need to collect is never created thanks to the regulation itself.
Oh, I didn’t realise that was your issue. Let me justify that claim.
Consider the three cases for a piece of regulation: it is either significant and beneficial, significant and detrimental, or insignificant. In the first case, it only affects edge cases, because good companies will abide by it anyway. If you can persuade someone to buy snake oil, you can also persuade them to fill out a regulation-opt-out-form. So the existence of such a form makes the regulation basically nonexistent. In the second case, unregulated companies will provide a significantly better service than regulated ones, so customers will flock to them despite having to fill out a form, and they will capture the market just like they would with no regulation. In the third case, the difference between the regulation existing and not is insignificant anyway, regardless of whether it is possible to opt out.
Edit:
In response to your second comment: you have to convince the lawmakers. But you seem confused. The difficulty of persuading lawmakers to deregulate is irrelevant. The situation is this: you, a libertarian, want minimal regulation; the government disagree. So you propose an opt-out system, where the government can still regulate most things but you get some of the advantages of deregulation. Given this, logically they must perceive regulation to be beneficial. Otherwise you would be in agreement that it is harmful, and they would already have removed it. So it doesn’t matter if my statement is “only true if the perceived value of the regulation outweighs the costs”; that’s the only case it is logical to consider.
@Matt M
This sounds more like a feature than a bug. If the government version is genuinely needed by the poor, then they’ll use it. If the market is outcompeting the government service to that extent, it’s probably a sign the market has (in the long run) trialed and errored its way to being safe at a low cost.
Also, there’s no reason for a government program to just collapse so long as it was solvent to begin with, budgetary wise. If we were mad, we could pay public sector workers the exact same amount to just stand around doing nothing, though it would just be a tremendous waste. If they really were standing around doing nothing, that would be a sign that they have become obsolete.
The government could crowd out the private sector, yes, but this would be a sign that taxes are too high, or weighted regressive, and is a problem for our regular society where there is a public and private sector, but not a regulated and unregulated sector as in IrishDude’s scheme.
Most restrictions on the private sector are due to outright regulations and not people having no money left to spend there because it’s all been taxed out of them. At least taxes aren’t crippling for low incomes in the UK, so if the government continues the same fiscal behavior under the new system then things should be okay. I think we are assuming that the government would respond to the opt-out system by trying to create a Super Duper Ultra Hyper NHS or something. I don’t know why they would want to do this, since they are not a company trying to attract demand, and assuming that voters were in the mindframe to support a system of well sign posted opt-in regulation waivers, they are probably in a more libertarian mindset than today to begin with, and massively increasing the funding of government programs isn’t at the top of their checklist.
There are too many things that would have to change about the current demographics in variations on the human psyche in order to predict what kind of incentives would be created for government. Voters would be very different people in this hypothetical society.
EDIT: I actually think the biggest barrier discounting psychology would be bureaucracy costs to make sure the deregulated things are well signposted.
Food is also much more substitutable than healthcare.
If someone’s starving, then (modulo food allergies) you can feed them whatever happens to be cheap and available.
If someone has advanced hepatitis C, then they need Sovaldi, a liver transplant, or a coffin; it doesn’t matter to them that metformin is $4 for 30 pills.
It matters a huge amount if then entire industry is open to competition or not.
We disallow competition in name-brand drugs intentionally, for policy reasons, to provide funds for their R&D. For generic drugs (e.g. metformin) competition works pretty well, better than in most healthcare fields actually, thanks to the FDA’s high quality floor and that the shoppers are insurers and pharmacy purchasing managers rather than end customers.
There are other ways we could fund drug R&D but none more market-y than the current temporary-monopoly system AFAIK.
This is very dishonest Why in the world would a true free market end up with a choice between a 7 year degree and a guy performing surgery from a wikipedia article?
As opposed to now, where people never decide on foolish medical procedures? Now, if you want to argue that such things will happen more on the margin, then fine, but then you have to look at the marginal befit of overall cheaper care.
Of course they can, they just don’t want to. How is perpetuating people’s delusions good policy?
Again, only if you ignore the lives saved by cheaper care.
This is a circular argument. Healthcare is expensive BECAUSE it’s free at point of use.
“This is a circular argument. Healthcare is expensive BECAUSE it’s free at point of use.”
What healthcare is expensive? The relevant difference to me seems to be US vs rest of developed world, where freeness at point of use seems to broadly anticorrelate with expensiveness (in that it is very unfree and very expensive in the US compared to everywhere else; variation in freeness has comparatively little effect within the “everyone else” category).
Well, in rest-of-developed-world there’s usually price controls of one form or another – Singapore has prices directly set by fiat, single-payer countries use the resulting monopsony power to set prices, UK NHS directly delivers the care so they set the prices they pay themselves, etc.
We have some patchwork versions of this in the US via Medicare and private-insurer network contracts. This is the major value in using insurance for routine care – you’ll pay much less because of the negotiated network rates. (It doesn’t help that you usually can’t find out or haggle on the rates before the service is delivered, leaving you with no leverage other than the threat of default and/or bankruptcy).
There are areas where that can’t apply, because the upside to the provider of being in a network is that moire patients will choose them. So for any provider who doesn’t get chosen by the patient (e.g. any service performed in a hospital) they won’t be on a network, because there’s no upside for them.
The major value of using insurance for regular care is that insurance is massively subsidized by the government, not negotiated rates. This is proven by the fact that in no other industry are rates so negotiated.
(in that it is very unfree and very expensive in the US compared to everywhere else)
Not really. US healthcare is freer at point of use than almost all other countries.
That table says that out-of-pocket expenditure in the US is not abnormally large as a percentage of overall expenditure in comparison to other developed countries. They are the relevant point of comparison, and I don’t think the figures are lower for the US than “almost all” developed countries: the US is higher than some but lower than the Netherlands, France, Qatar, the UK and Luxembourg (and the same as New Zealand). I’m also not sure about the accuracy of that table; a lot of African countries have weirdly low rates. But in any case, freeness at point of use as an absolute value is also a relevant thing to compare, and I think that is a lot higher for the US than comparable countries.
No, it says out of pocket expenditure is abnormally SMALL compared to other countries,
>hey are the relevant point of comparison, and I don’t think the figures are lower for the US than “almost all” developed countries
look again. I count maybe 5 developed countries lower than the US.
.
I wouldn’t trust those numbers either, but they aren’t relevant to the conversation.
Only if you’re considering absolute wealth at the same time.
I’m going to start this series of ASD posts talking about the genetics of the disorder, and also about Simon Baron-Cohen’s request for cheek swabs from the last OT. To make things conceptually a little easier let’s start with the genetics of Head Explosion Syndrome (HES).
Scenario 1) HES is caused by a single gene, with 100% penetrance, meaning if you have the gene, your head will explode. This is unlike say, the BRCA1 gene; women with BRCA1 have an 80% lifetime chance of developing breast cancer, giving it a penetrance of 80%. All the usual mendelian rules of inheritance, dominance and so on apply. Given these conditions, how hard do you think it might be to identify this gene in the human genome?
Scenario 2) HES is caused by 100 genes, each of which confer a 1% risk of head explosion. Someone with only 5 HES genes might be indistinguishable from normal, aside from some especially vigorous sneezes. Other individual’s heads might not explode until they’re in their 80s, on their death beds, surrounded by friends and family. Or they might succumb to kidney implosion before their heads even begin to throb ominously. Further complicating matters is that HES might be associated with non-genetic causes, e.g. excessive consumption of nitroglycerine. Given these conditions, how hard do you think it might be to identify these genes in the human genome?
Scenario 1 is something like Huntington’s disease. It was first described in the 1800s and the mutant gene responsible (called Huntingtin, natch) was identified in 1993. A lot of the techniques they used to identify and eventually sequence this gene would be used in the human genome project. Every one of us has genome of about 3 billion base pairs (A-T, G-C), encoding 20,000 genes. Any two individuals would be expected to differ on about 1% of those pairs, but most of these differences will not be in the part of the genome that encodes a gene, or even if it is, not in the part of the gene that gets turned into a protein, called the exome. BP variations can either be inherited or de novo, spontaneously arising in the egg or sperm and present just in that one offspring. Given the size of the human population, and a de novo mutation rate of about 1 BP per exome, every single non-embryonic lethal de novo mutation probably exists, somewhere out there.
Autism meanwhile, according to resources like the Simons Simplex Collection (the other SSC), has about 800 candidate genes and counting, all of which are associated with various levels of certainty to the disorder. For further reading I’d suggest this review (if you have access) it’s in The Lancet so pitched more to clinicians and maybe a bit more readable than the typical fair.
Some of the earliest genome wide association studies for ASD were designed under the assumption that there were around 15-30 genes that caused it. They would collect maybe a 100 affected individuals with ‘identical’ diagnoses (an issue I’ll get to later), 100 controls, swab their cheeks and sequence the results. They were also working from the assumption that because this was a relatively common disease it would be the result of common variants (BP differences that are present in >1% of the population). These might be expressed in the general population at a level below diagnoses, but that collectively they’d give rise to autism. Long story short, all these studies were way too underpowered to detect any differences at a genome wide level (because you need to correct for ~20,000 comparisons, and several magnitudes more if you’re sequencing at the level of base pairs, not just if genes are expressed or not), and almost none of the genes they identified were replicated in other studies. This was how things stood around the mid 2000s.
So researchers turned to non-standard collections processes. I mentioned simplex’s before, these are families with one child diagnosed with ASD, but with two parents and at least one sibling who are all neurotypical. With this kind of sample you’re now enriched for de novo variants that might be rare but have a very high penetrance. Because any mutation you see in the ASD kid, but not in rest of the family, is much more likely to contributing to ASD, and any variation that is shared is likely unrelated. The SSC I mentioned above has 2600 families who’ve all undergone not only gene sequencing but extensive phenotyping, and based on these and other databases they’ve confirmed several dozen genes with high confidence. All together de novo mutations probably contribute between 10-30% of ASD cases.
So that still leaves quite a lot of ASD that is inherited, and not associated with rare de novo mutation. Fortunately, there are other ways to enrich your sample and increase your chances of finding genes. Let’s say clinicians treating HES notice that a lot of their patients are very attractive, more so than would be expected by chance. And even though HES is quite rare in the general population a lot of models, actors, and so on wind up with exploded heads, again, more than would be expected by chance. By restricting the sample just to models or other individuals who are exceptionally good looking, you may catch a lot of genes that are most likely unrelated to HES, like the ability to pout or walk fiercely, but again, compared to the typical population you’ll have much more power to detect genes that are related. What’s more, by sampling models who don’t have HES, you can narrow down the relevant genes even further. vV_Vv noted that the SBC study of autism and mathematical ability would be confounded by sampling bias, but actually, that bias is kind of the point.
A final note, Kosmicki in 2017 looked at the largest cohort yet of simplex ASD families (9,246) and controls (60,706). It’s a dense paper with a lot of findings but there are two I want to tease for future entries. 1) There was a very strong, negative association between the number of de novo mutations, specifically those mutations that disrupted vital protein formation, and IQ. 2) The very highest rate of mutation was in females with ASD and intellectual disability, 8.71 times higher than unaffected siblings, compared to 4.45x in males with ASD + ID, or 2.95x in males with just ASD.
Thanks for doing this series, Vermillion! A few things I’ve always wondered re: the methodology of these gene association studies– hope it’s OK if I ask the questions here.
–I get that the simple additive-probabilistic model of ASD genetics you describe (Gene A=+1% risk, Gene B=+3% risk, with independent assortment) is just a working assumption necessary for this type of investigation. But it seems like there are an unusual number of potential complicating causal factors in this particular disorder (not only gene-environment interactions, but maternal genetics; epigenetics (both generations); maternal environment; gut flora; possible time-dependent factors like a specific viral insult only during a particular critical window of development, etc., all also potentially interacting complexly with one another) that might make this simplified model an unusually bad fit for ASD causation. If the disorder really does end up arising from a complex interaction of like 40 different factors, only ~10 of which are located in the literal genome of the affected individual, then are the studies you describe still powered to tease out the genetic component accurately?
— Corollary: Are you aware of any other examples of complex developmental disorders whose causal pathways were successfully elucidated using similar methods? Would love to see a case study of this type of investigation working at its best.
— I feel so very, very dumb for asking this, but… I’m guessing folks are confident in the level of genetic consistency between e.g. cheek epithelium and brain or endocrine tissue? Mechanistically, it seems as though only de novo mutations that occur before the very first cell division would be universally present in all the tissues of the body: with anything subsequent to that, couldn’t you expect some sort of (possibly local or even tissue-specific) chimerism that might further confound this sort of investigation?
— And finally, it seems like you’re hinting toward a later discussion on this, but… are researchers appropriately certain that “ASD” broadly described is a single disorder and not a cluster of related but causally distinct conditions?
> I feel so very, very dumb for asking this, but… I’m guessing folks are confident in the level of genetic consistency between e.g. cheek epithelium and brain or endocrine tissue?
You’re talking about germline vs. somatic line mutations. There are definitely somatic line mutations, which would result in some very mild chimerism between different tissues. We don’t generally concern ourselves too heavily with that for a couple of reasons. First, de novo mutations are pretty rare – on the order of a couple of dozen across the genome in each individual. Most of that is due to cell divisions during parental gamete production, particularly the father, since sperm are produced through ongoing cell division throughout the father’s life. Post-zygotic mutations during developmental cell division happen, but are less common than other kinds of mutations. Second, we’re often not as interested in de novo mutations anyway, but instead in more common population-wide alleles, which are much easier to detect.
We’ve actually found a couple of cases of this kind of chimerism from family testing – parents and two siblings tested for some genetic disorder both children share. Children both test positive for the same allele, parents both lack it. That implies some level of mosaicism in one of the parents where the gametes had the mutation but the blood or cheek epithelium didn’t.
There’s also an interesting effect when you’re doing blood-based testing thanks to selection among progenitor cells. For blood, you’re sequencing white blood cells that are produced in the bone marrow from a population of stem cells. The mother cell divides and produces a daughter stem cell and a white blood cell. Now, that continuous division of the stem cells can cause mutations that are cell-specific. Part of the noise that you see in sequencing blood samples is likely due to this one-off mutations. It’s not very informative because it’s specific to a particular cell and its parent that you picked up, but you can see a very low allele balance mutation from the sequencing.
Suppose there was a particular mutation that caused a stem cell to sometimes divide to produce two stem cells instead of a stem cell and a white blood cell? Well, then the population of stem cells with that particular mutation would grow over time, as there would be more and more cells descended from that parent. And when you do the sequencing, now you see a surprisingly common mosaic variant that doesn’t appear to be transmitted in a Mendelian fashion. Neat!
You can see the same kind of thing happen with spermatogenesis, where it’s more impactful because it can cause higher rates of de novo mutations in children in particular genes.
That was a much more complete answer than I was going to offer, thanks!
I’d just add that absent even mosaicism, there will still be substantial differences in terms of gene expression. This makes sense, a blood cell is not a brain cell and it’s pretty hard to turn the one into the other. But to answer your question in terms of how far apart is the cheek cell, it’s closer than a lot of other easily accessible tissues. According to this review by Loke et al. buccal tissue shares more methylation marks (one of the stronger forms of epigenetic modification to the genetic code) with brain tissue than blood, but honestly the significance of even a small difference might be quite large.
Yeah, I think if you’re interested in methylation and gene expression, you’ve really just got to use the tissue you’re actually interested in. Which presents problems if you’re interested in CNS expression. Not insurmountable ones, though! You can actually sequence the cerebrospinal fluid. There’s RNA there, so you can do some RNA sequencing, and it’s a recognizable tactic for infectious disease diagnostics.
I don’t really have any questions, but I figured I’d return the favor by saying that this was very interesting, and thank you for doing this series.
Thanks! Glad to keep this virtuous cycle rolling along.
So… uh, Hobby Lobby hoarding cuneiform tablets… in preparation for the apocalypse or… sign of the apocalypse? The plot of Nicolas Cage’s next film?
The founder is opening a museum and wants lots of old stuff in said museum?
It’s in preparation for the grand opening of their newest store, where all craft materials are also ancient artifacts. Cuneiform tablet backsplashes for your kitchen! Quilting material made from mummy wrappings! Native American arrowhead beadwork! Tyrannosaur skull Adirondack chair! 50% off everything more than 50 decades old!
Charitable explanation: wants to preserve old stuff, doesn’t think it can be done legally and aboveboard.
Uncharitable explanation: wants a really awesome private museum.
Lizardman Quotient explanation: tablets contain either unrevealed prophecy relating to Armageddon, summoning instructions for a great old one, or instructions to reconstruct the language of Asherah.
[Added] Hollywood explanation: one founder wants them smuggled out to save them, the other secretly wants them for his own museum… but, secretly, the one that wants to save them is actually secretly a cult leader that thinks they contain a hidden spell with the power to make him a god… but really the spell will summon an ancient entity into the casters body which will destroy the world.
Who do they think they are, Murray Gell-Mann?
A standard piece of career advice here is to learn to code and (either independently or through a bootcamp) and then go into tech. And as far as I can tell that’s good advice for smart young people.
Is it good advice for smart older people? I know someone who is thinking about reentering the workforce after being out for a few years to raise her children, and she’s not really interested in her old career. She is definitely smart enough and has some impressive credentials demonstrating it, but she’s in her mid-40s, and I wonder if companies would actually have any interest in hiring someone with that background.
If the question is: should she learn Ruby on Rails and then go apply for webdev jobs in SF, the answer is no. Age discrimination is absolutely brutal in that part of the the industry. There’s some sex discrimination too. An older woman married with kids looking for an entry level job will have an extremely tough time on the job market.
A better bet would be working for a non-tech dinosaur in a programming job. The problem there is that they are much more credentialist than the web-dev shops. Self learning or bootcamp may not cut it. Though she may be able to substitute certificates for a degree to satisfy HR. It depends on the employer. For this market she’d want java or c# rather than ruby or python. (Javascript is unfortunately necessary everywhere.)
Thanks. Would the outlook be similar in data science too?
Don’t know much about that field. My pretty ignorant impression is that it is a doctors and nurses or lawyers and paralegals type area. If you don’t have a Phd you are always going to be a second class citizen.
Inspired by a conversation in the previous thread. I don’t want to re-hash the same example, but I will keep it general.
Do you think it is better to have a major problem where you cannot identify the source/root cause, or to have a problem where the source/root cause is known, but you are powerless to fix it?
I would prefer the later, but I can’t really offer a satisfactory reason why that is. Maybe because even if I couldn’t fix my problem, the more I knew about the situation the better I could organize my life around it.
Like if a rhinoceros was charging and I knew it’s acceleration and top speed, that’d tell me if I had time for the lord’s prayer or just a quick sign of the cross.
@Matt M
The former may allow you to fix your problem by doing semi-random things, so that seems preferable. You may still not know the cause if a fix works, but then you no longer have the problem.
The former. I have a surfeit of the latter already.
(Content warnings – transgender transitioning / detransitioning)
An interesting piece on transgendered people who decided to detransition and return to living as their assigned-at-birth gender.
And a response to the really over the top blowback for the author of what I thought was a very interesting, well balanced piece.
This is frustrating: these “detransitioners” are clearly real people who deserve a voice, and yet they are being told to shut the hell up, because nasty people might abuse their stories.
And there seems to be compelling, if not quite conclusive, evidence that there is a high rate of “desistance” among children/adolescents who identify as trans but ultimately choose to detransition/not transition in adulthood.
Critics of the piece slammed the author as transphobic, criticizing her inclusion of the “desistance” studies because one of the scientists had been “discredited” and therefore the whole thing was clearly propaganda for transphobes (never mind that the author gave just as many lines to the critics of desistance studies, and said critics could not supply contradicting scientific evidence or actual reasons the studies were discredited, other than criticism by trans advocates).
I understand there’s danger in supplying evidence to people who want to deny that any transgender people are “real”, or to people who want to deny support for trans youths because it’s “just a phase”.
But there has to be a better way than to deny the personhood of detransitioners and suppressing scientific inquiry into desistance. Gender transition is clearly an effective treatment for a lot of people with severe gender dysphoria – but the fact that it’s not right for everyone is really important information! In particular, if desistance really is common That seems like a really friggin’ important thing to know before putting a 10-year old on puberty blockers. Suppressing this information is definitely not harmless – if “it’s just a phase” (or really, “it’s gender nonconformity but not of the kind for which gender transition is a good solution) is a distinct possibility, then yeah, it can definitely harmful to make irreversible physical modifications. Draconian “gate keeping” can hurt the people who really do need to transition, but too lax of gate keeping could be equally harmful for those who ultimately would be better off not transitioning. This is an obviously tough balance, but you can’t fix it without admitting there’s a balance to be weighed!
Critics want to draw parallels to acceptance and support for people coming out as gay, and they have something of a point regarding the harms of “gay conversion therapy”. But at the same time, until we can physically transition bodies between biological sex characteristics perfectly and at will, there’s an irreversible cost to gender transition that doesn’t have an exact parallel in homosexuality.
Anyway the episode is disturbing for its illustration of purity spirals and how common it is for allies to “eat their own”. Also for another example of being for science until you don’t like the answers it gives.
What do people think about modelling addiction as disease?
Not a terrible idea for third parties, quite likely a terrible idea for addicts.
I think this is how I feel in large part. It’s bad to model it as exclusively a failure of will (perhaps, in general, it is bad to model will as something that can succeed 100% of the time if you try hard enough). However, overcoming addiction (or keeping it at bay, or however you think of not doing whatever it is you’re addicted to) requires willpower.
My personal experience is that people who treat their addictions as impositions willpower cannot possibly defeat give into their cravings incredibly easily. To exercise agency (to not do the addictive thing, to not lie about it, etc) one must conceive of one’s self as having agency. To behave responsibly, one must recognize one’s self as having responsibility.
Huh. What do you think of modeling various mental illnesses as diseases? Would you say it’s similar? It seems to me that it’s possible to understand that your emotions and decision making can be distorted by something beyond your control, while still recognizing that you’re the one doing the feeling and making choices. You can’t just will yourself into not being depressed, but it’s a choice to keep doing the things you (normally) care about. Similarly, you can’t will yourself into not being addicted to something, but you can choose not to indulge in whatever it is.
Would people be better off if they thought of their depression/anxiety/whatever as largely personal failures while third parties treated it as a disease?
This is the difficult part. How do you walk the line between being too compassionate (which I think is possible) and being too harsh (which is certainly possible)? With mental illness, there’s the whole genre of “can’t believe these neurotypicals saying just to get better”, and that’s highly accurate – “have you tried not being sick” is profoundly unhelpful – but some people really do wallow in a way that is also unhelpful.
With addiction, people who do not recognize how hard it is – eg, who do not see the problem with placing people in situations where they would be tempted, who enable people, etc – are unhelpful (really, worse). But some addicts adopt a position where they essentially consider themselves free of any obligation to even try – to not do whatever it is, to tell the truth, to not harm others en route to their addiction or due to the effects of alcohol or drugs, etc – and adopt a mindset that, to an external observer, seems oriented around relieving themselves of any feelings of guilt or shame.
I think you are right to draw a line between not being able to choose not to be affected by something, and being able to try not to respond in a certain way.
It depends on how the person frames “disease”. Do they think disease=hopeless or do they think disease=can be managed with meticulous care.
Yes, this would be a good way of thinking.
It seems as though we want to treat addiction as either a “disease” OR as a “failure of willpower”.
But why not both? I say both addiction and mental illness are diseases that require willpower (among other things) to successfully treat.
For example, most people seem pretty on board with treating schizophrenia as a disease. But certainly, treating it requires willpower to e.g. stay on your meds. Or something like arthritis or a ligament injury – obvious physical disease / damage, but for best results you need willpower to do your PT exercises. Heart disease is an obvious physical degeneration, but you need willpower to stick to a diet that won’t make it worse.
So addiction is a disease, in that it’s ultimately driven/exacerbated by a root cause you don’t have direct control over. But lacking a magic bullet cure, any successful addiction treatment is going to require substantial willpower on the part of the patient.
This is a good way of modelling it. It seems like a good balance.
It’s complicated?
I think one common thread in most of Scott’s psychiatry posts is how much of a fubar the understanding of what exactly is going on when we look at a cluster of symptoms we then term a “condition”. Because the brain continues to be a black box, one which changes dynamically in response to stimulus, it’s very hard to say for most of these “conditions” what the real, true, one cause is (or, more commonly, that there even is a one, true cause).
Given the strong genetic links to certain forms of addiction, I’d be very surprised if disease models of addiction were completely wrong, but I’d also be surprised that if every addiction was a disease state and not simply the results of “normal” feedback loops in the brain/body.
Founders on the lack of clear cultural definitions for “disease” and “health”, particularly where mind-body interactions are concerned.
Not to mention addiction.
Depends on the addiction. Addictions involving physical dependence certainly seem to fit a disease model. Addictions which are purely psychological not so much; you risk modeling anything people like as a a disease, and while there’s a certain amount of “you know it when you see it” which can divide healthy activity from compulsive, there’s not a lot in the way of objective tests (unfortunately this characterizes many mental illnesses).
Mitch Hedberg seems relevant here. “It’s the only disease you can get yelled at for having”
I would take the same line as the judge in this episode of Radiolab. A man has brain surgery which causes him to have Kluver-Bucy syndrome, a symptom of which is compulsive browsing of child pornography. It is definitely a symptom of his disease because it can be treated with medications.
At his trial, the judge says that, yes, the behavior was entirely a symptom of his disease and his successful treatment proves that. But the behavior also caused harm. The man had a responsibility to seek help, and given that he was otherwise quite lucid, he had the capability to do so. Because he did not seek help, he was responsible for the harm caused by his disease symptoms.
So it is both 100% disease, and it is also the patient’s responsibility insofar as they are capable of seeking help.
I compare it to a person with a cold. Their cold makes them infectious, with runny nose, coughing, and sneezing. No one can blame them for being infectious. But we can still require them to cover their mouth, wash their hands, not sneeze on our food.
[cont. from OT 78.75]
Re: writing advice, Poul Anderson’s essay, and so forth.
@Kevin C.
My point wasn’t so much that you should create an adventure serial of your own; rather, the section quoted was for demonstrating aspects of my analysis, showing off the kind of things I might look for if I were wanting to write in the adventure serial tradition. If adventure serials aren’t your thing, you could analyze a different tradition in the same way. That is, making lists of what vital things stories in that tradition have in common, then inferencing some generalized rules on what you would need for your own story to work. You could do the same sort of analysis for ASOFAI, which takes itself far more seriously and would better suit Poul Anderson’s supposed taste (indeed, I did provide a little bit of analysis of it, when I used Jaime’s dismemberment to illustrate my ideas about characterization and character growth).
But Poul Anderson doesn’t actually use much logical argumentum to support either the idea that fantasy always benefits from historical accuracy or that adventure serials are necessarily bad (the parody at the start of his essay is bad, but it’s bad for more reasons than historical inaccuracy…).
Obviously, there are stories that require a reasonably high level of historical accuracy, but there are others, like the two series of stories I listed in the quote you bash me for (Conan and Elrik) which have very little of it. And even in the most ‘realistic’ fantasy works like Lyonesse and ASOFAI, you find a variety of anachronisms like knights jousting in the 6th century and expensive castles being maintained in functional condition for hundreds of years regardless of whether the social conditions would actually incentivise such maintenance.
So the fact that there are successful fantasy stories with astoundingly little in the way of historical accuracy, and others with only a bit, doesn’t really sell his point that historical accuracy is hugely important. Not that he even really argues the point.
I do think that fantasy benefits a lot by being inspired by history. History and myth are the two main inspirations behind most fantasy. But that’s different from what the essay says, or what you deride me for.
So overall, neither of your points are sustained. I wasn’t saying you ought to create adventure serials; but even if I was, Poul’s essay doesn’t actually provide any reasons for why that genre is bad.
Have we had a discussion about the minimum wage studies in Seattle?
https://slatestarcodex.com/2017/06/28/open-thread-78-75/#comment-517482
Confirmation Bias in Action. I recently received an email which reads in part:
The Massachusetts legislature is now considering raising the state’s minimum wage from its current level of $11 per hour to $15 per hour by 2021, in four annual increases of $1.00. We, along with a few other colleagues, have prepared a letter to be signed by economists working in Massachusetts giving support to this legislation….We hope you will add your signature to this letter…You will probably note that the attached letter makes no mention of the two studies that have recently come out regarding the employment impact of the minimum wage increase in Seattle, one from researchers at the University of Washington and one from researchers at UC Berkeley. The two studies offer very different results regarding the impact of the wage increase on employment…We decided not to include a consideration of these studies in the letter because, first, we think it is too early to draw strong conclusions from the Seattle experience, and, second, because to discuss seriously the differences between the two studies would require a much longer letter. We are, however, persuaded by the Economic Policy Institute’s critique of the University of Washington study that it has serious problems.
Here is Megan McArdle on Seattle’s minimum wage increase and the two studies.