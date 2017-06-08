SSC Journal Club: AI Timelines

I.
A few years ago, Muller and Bostrom et al surveyed AI researchers to assess their opinion on AI progress and superintelligence. Since then, deep learning took off, AlphaGo beat human Go champions, and the field has generally progressed. I’ve been waiting for a new survey for a while, and now we have one.
Grace et al (New Scientist article, paper, see also the post on the author’s blog AI Impacts) surveyed 1634 experts at major AI conferences and received 352 responses. Unlike Bostrom’s survey, this didn’t oversample experts at weird futurist conferences and seems to be a pretty good cross-section of mainstream opinion in the field. What did they think?
Well, a lot of different things.
The headline result: the researchers asked experts for their probabilities that we would get AI that was “able to accomplish every task better and more cheaply than human workers”. The experts thought on average there was a 50% chance of this happening by 2062 – and a 10% chance of it happening by 2026!
But on its own this is a bit misleading. They also asked by what year “for any occupation, machines could be built to carry out the task better and more cheaply than human workers”. The experts thought on average that there was a 50% chance of this happening by 2139, and a 20% chance of it happening by 2037.
As the authors point out, these two questions are basically the same – they were put in just to test if there was any framing effect. The framing effect was apparently strong enough to shift the median date of strong human-level AI from 2062 to 2139. This makes it hard to argue AI experts actually have a strong opinion on this.
Also, these averages are deceptive. Several experts thought there was basically a 100% chance of strong AI by 2035; others thought there was only a 20% chance or less by 2100. This is less “AI experts have spoken and it will happen in 2062” and more “AI experts have spoken, and everything they say contradicts each other and quite often themselves”.
This does convey more than zero information. It conveys the information that AI researchers are really unsure. I can’t tell you how many people I’ve heard say “there’s no serious AI researcher who thinks there’s any chance of human-level intelligence before 2050”. Well actually, there are a few dozen conference-paper-presenting experts who think there’s a one hundred percent chance of human-level AI before that year. I don’t know what drugs they’re on, but they exist. The moral of the story is: be less certain about this kind of thing.
II.
The next thing we can take from this paper is a timeline of what will happen when. The authors give a bunch of different tasks, jobs, and milestones, and ask the researchers when AI will be able to complete them. Average answers range from nearly fifty years off (for machines being able to do original high-level mathematical research) to only three years away (for machines achieving the venerable accomplishment of being able to outperform humans at Angry Birds). Along the way they’ll beat humans at poker (four years), writing high school essays (ten years), be able to outrun humans in a 5K foot race (12 years), and write a New York Times bestseller (26 years). What do these AI researchers think is the hardest and most quintessentially human of the tasks listed, the one robots will have the most trouble doing because of its Olympian intellectual requirements? That’s right – AI research (80 years).
I make fun of this, but it’s actually interesting to think about. Might the AI researchers have put their own job last not because of an inflated sense of their own importance, but because they engage with it every day in Near Mode? That is, because they imagine writing a New York Times bestseller as “something something pen paper be good with words okay done” whereas they understand the complexity of AI research and how excruciatingly hard it would be to automate away every piece of what they do?
Also, since they rated AI research (80 years) as the hardest of all occupations, what do they mean when they say that “full automation of all human jobs” is 125 years away? Some other job not on the list that will take 40 years longer than AI research? Or just a combination of framing effects and not understanding the question?
(it’s also unclear to what extent they believe that automating AI research will lead to a feedback loop and subsequent hard takeoff to superintelligence. This kind of theory would fit with it being the last job to be automated, but not with it taking another forty years before an unspecified age of full automation.)
III.
The last part is the most interesting for me: what do AI researchers believe about risk from superintelligence?
This is very different from the earlier questions about timelines. It’s possible to believe that AI will come very soon but be perfectly safe. And it’s possible to believe that AI is a long time away but we really need to start preparing now, or else. A lot of popular accounts collapse these two things together, “oh, you’re worried about AI, but that’s dumb because there’s no way it’s going to happen anytime soon”, but past research has shown that short timelines and high risk assessment are only modestly correlated. This survey asked about both separately.
There were a couple of different questions trying to get at this, but it looks like the most direct one was “does Stuart Russell’s argument for why highly advanced AI might pose a risk, point at an important problem?”. You can see the exact version of his argument quoted in the survey on the AI Impacts page, but it’s basically the standard Bostrom/Yudkowsky argument for why AIs may end up with extreme values contrary to our own, framed in a very normal-sounding and non-threatening way. According to the experts, this was:
No, not a real problem: 11%
No, not an important problem: 19%
Yes, a moderately important problem: 31%
Yes, an important problem: 34%
Yes, among the most important problems in the field: 5%
70% of AI experts agree with the basic argument that there’s a risk from poorly-goal-aligned AI. But very few believe it’s among “the most important problems in the field”. This is pretty surprising; if there’s a good chance AI could be hostile to humans, shouldn’t that automatically be pretty high on the priority list?
The next question might help explain this: “Value of working on this problem now, compared to other problems in the field?”
Much less valuable: 22%
Less valuable: 41%
As valuable as other problems: 28%
More valuable: 7%
Much more valuable: 1.4%
So charitably, the answer to this question was coloring the answer to the previous one: AI researchers believe it’s plausible that there could be major problems with machine goal alignment, they just don’t think that there’s too much point in working on it now.
One more question here: “Chance intelligence explosion argument is broadly correct?”
Quite likely (81-100% chance): 12%
Likely (61-80% chance): 17%
About even (41-60% chance): 21%
Unlikely (21-40% chance): 24%
Quite unlikely (0-20% chance): 26%
Splitting the 41-60% bin in two, we might estimate that about 40% of AI researchers think the hypothesis is more likely than not.
Take the big picture here, and I worry there’s sort of a discrepancy.
50% of experts think there’s at least a ten percent chance of above-human-level AI coming within the next ten years.
And 40% of experts think that there’s a better-than-even chance that, once we get above-human level AI, it will “explode” to suddenly become vastly more intelligent than humans.
And 70% of experts think that Stuart Russell makes a pretty good point when he says that without a lot of research into AI goal alignment, AIs will probably have their goals so misaligned with humans that they could become dangerous and hostile.
I don’t have the raw individual-level data, so I can’t prove that these aren’t all anti-correlated in some perverse way that’s the opposite of the direction I would expect. But if we assume they’re not, and just naively multiply the probabilities together for a rough estimate, that suggests that about 14% of experts believe that all three of these things: that AI might be soon, superintelligent, and hostile.
Yet only a third of these – 5% – think this is “among the most important problems in the field”. Only a tenth – 1.4% – think it’s “much more valuable” than other things they could be working on.
IV.
How have things changed since Muller and Bostrom’s survey in 2012?
The short answer is “confusingly”. Since almost everyone agrees that AI progress in the past five years has been much faster than expected, we would expect experts to have faster timelines – ie expect AI to be closer now than they did then. But Bostrom’s sample predicted human-level AI in 2040 (median) or 2081 (mean). Grace et al don’t give clear means or medians, preferring some complicated statistical construct which isn’t exactly similar to either of these. But their dates – 2062 by one framing, 2139 by another – at least seem potentially a little bit later.
Some of this may have to do with a subtle difference in how they asked their question:
Bostrom: “Define a high-level machine intelligence as one that can carry out most human professions as well as a typical human…”
Grace: “High-level machine intelligence is achieved when unaided machines can accomplish every task better and more cheaply than human workers.”
Bostrom wanted it equal to humans; Grace wants it better. Bostrom wanted “most professions”, Grace wants “every task”. It makes sense that experts would predict longer timescales for meeting Grace’s standards.
But as we saw before, expecting AI experts to make sense might be giving them too much credit. A more likely possibility: Bostrom’s sample included people from wackier subbranches of AI research, like a conference on Philosophy of AI and one on Artificial General Intelligence; Grace’s sample was more mainstream. The most mainstream part of Bostrom’s sample, a list of top 100 AI researchers, had an estimate a bit closer to Grace’s (2050).
We can also compare the two samples on belief in an intelligence explosion. Bostrom asked how likely it was that AI went from human-level to “greatly surpassing” human level within two years. The median was 10%; the mean was 19%. The median of top AI researchers not involved in wacky conferences was 5%.
Grace asked the same question, with much the same results: a median 10% probability. I have no idea why this question – which details what an “intelligence explosion” would entail – was so much less popular than the one that used the words “intelligence explosion” (remember, 40% of experts agreed that “the intelligence explosion argument is broadly correct”). Maybe researchers believe it’s a logically sound argument and worth considering but in the end it’s not going to happen – or maybe they don’t actually know what “intelligence explosion” means.
Finally, Bostrom and Grace both asked experts’ predictions for whether the final impact of AI would be good or bad. Bostrom’s full sample (top 100 subgroup in parentheses) was:
Extremely good: 24% (20)
On balance good: 28% (40)
More or less neutral: 17% (19)
On balance bad: 13% (13)
Extremely bad – existential catastrophe: 18% (8)
Grace’s results for the same question:
Extremely good: 20%
On balance good: 25%
More or less neutral: 40%
On balance bad: 10%
Extremely bad – human extinction: 5%
Grace’s data looks pretty much the same as the TOP100 subset of Bostrom’s data, which makes sense since both are prestigious non-wacky AI researchers.
IV.
A final question: “How much should society prioritize AI safety research”?
Much less: 5%
Less: 6%
About the same: 41%
More: 35%
Much more: 12%
People who say that real AI researchers don’t believe in safety research are now just empirically wrong. I can’t yet say that most of them want more such research – it’s only 47% on this survey. But next survey AI will be a little bit more advanced, people will have thought it over a little bit more, and maybe we’ll break the 50% mark.
But we’re not there yet.
I think a good summary of this paper would be that large-minorities-to-small-majorities of AI experts agree with the arguments around AI risk and think they’re worth investigating further. But only a very small minority of experts consider it an emergency or think it’s really important right now.
You could tell an optimistic story here – “experts agree that things will probably be okay, everyone can calm down”.
You can also tell a more pessimistic story. Experts agree with a lot of the claims and arguments that suggest reason for concern. It’s just that, having granted them, they’re not actually concerned.
This seems like a pretty common problem in philosophy. “Do you believe it’s more important that poor people have basic necessities of life than that you have lots of luxury goods?” “Yeah” “And do you believe that the money you’re currently spending on luxury goods right now could instead be spent on charity that would help poor people get life necessities?” “Yeah.” “Then shouldn’t you stop buying luxury goods and instead give all your extra money beyond what you need to live to charity?” “Hey, what? Nobody does that! That would be a lot of work and make me look really weird!”
How many of the experts in this survey are victims of the same problem? “Do you believe powerful AI is coming soon?” “Yeah.” “Do you believe it could be really dangerous?” “Yeah.” “Then shouldn’t you worry about this?” “Hey, what? Nobody does that! That would be a lot of work and make me look really weird!”
I don’t know. But I’m encouraged to see people are even taking the arguments seriously. And I’m encouraged that researchers are finally giving us good data on this. Thanks to the authors of this study for being so diligent, helpful, intelligent, wonderful, and (of course) sexy.
(I might have forgotten to mention that the lead author is my girlfriend. But that’s not biasing my praise above in any way.)
Imagine that in 1920s physicists, having realized the potential risks of mastering nuclear energy, started a public campaign aimed at banning or controlling future nuclear weapons. Was it possible for their efforts to succeed? Or would they just slow nuclear research in western democracies and accelerate it in countries like USSR and Germany?
I’d say there would be a less-than-30% chance of success, although it would depend on how many physicists were on board. Do you think that example is similar to AI risk in a relevant way?
It would be much worse than that, because the same equations that allow you to build nukes, also allow you to build iPhones. If physicists really did make a concerted effort to suppress the study of nuclear physics, and if that effort was somehow successful, the US would have long ago fallen to second- or even third-world status.
They kinda do this with nuclear power. (With the difference that “they” are not primarily the physicists). Fear and doubts – but mostly fear – cause the West to turn their back on technology and research. And the result is that countries like Russia, India, and China are now developing the industry, and soon also the technology, at a faster rate than the West.
And for all the meme-sharing, slogan-shouting glorification of wind and solar from the so-called environmentalist here, in spite of the trillions sunk into western token policies (like the German Energiewende), that is the only thing that actually has any substantial impact on anthropogenic warming.
I have nothing to add except I was doing a bit of freelance consulting with a large aerospace company on how to potentially revamp their supply chain with machine learning and AI.
I wanted to call the system Sky Net so bad.
Britain already has a Skynet.
They regularly come by to bring packages. It does make me worry that my company has a secret project in the basement.
AeroWeb
Scott, would you mind changing the paper link at the top to point to the arXiv abstract, rather than the PDF? Because e.g. the paper has multiple versions and people might want to read a specific version, etc. Thank you!
Looking around at some of the previous papers on the subject, I see reference to the fuzzy notion of whether the progress has accelerated, remained stable, or decelerated. I think it would be valuable to try to back out what mental process is occurring for experts when they report on which they think is happening for various sub-problems. One potential factor that really jumps out at me is modularity. I think it is worth trying to think of clever ways this might be measured in various reference classes and seeing if there’s anything that makes sense to apply to current ML efforts to get a more fine grained sense of progress.
I’d like to clarify the statistical construct used to estimate time periods. From the paper:
So my reading is that each individual gave a cumulative probability distribution over time (or time period buckets) and then that was collapsed into an individual mean expected future date and then those individual dates were used to construct a range of individual date predictions for the group and the median of those values was used as the 50% chance within time x value for the paper?
Is that right, Scott (or anyone more capable of interpreting the passage than I am)?
A lot of machine learning researchers, myself included, just think it’s too early to reason about AI safety problems for general AIs. It’s not science, it’s philosophical navel-gazing at this point. There are plenty of interesting near-term AI safety problems that can be studied concretely instead.
“but consider trying to avert the catastrophe less important than things like pronoun disambiguation.”
Scott, this frame is really annoying, please don’t do this. I have a pretty good technical idea of what MIRI et al do. I just had a nice skype w/ Stuart Armstrong, just yesterday. It would be very very easy for me to set up an uncharitable frame for that kind of research (e.g. mucking around with exotic decision theories, or doing niche work in reinforcement learning). Who is to say — maybe pronoun disambiguation is “deep.”
How about the AI safety community stops being so status-thirsty, and starts delivering, like deep learning has. Presumably, delivering will bring accolades and money.
Maybe the problem is economic incentives.
I can’t imagine there’s much money to be made in the field of making AIs to stop working.
There is a lot of money and a few lifelong prison sentences in influencing the outputs of the AI which is the Apple decision making system (which uses both computers and humans as computation cells) via cheap-to-manipulate inputs.
The same (with addition of drone strikes and world domination to the bet amount) if the AI in question is a nation-state military, or a nation-state justice system.
It’s unclear to me that this is a sensible prediction. Like, if someone manages to come up with a solid solution to the corrigibility problem, it’s unclear that this has much practical value until AI systems become much more powerful. But if someone manages to come up with a system that’s slightly more effective at predicting market movements or server power usage, people will throw millions of dollars at them.
How about the earthquake-proofing community stop going on and on about the importance of earthquake-proofing, and just get on with the job of earthquake-proofing the city? And then, once they’ve delivered, and there has been an earthquake, resources for earthquake-proofing will flow to them.
This has actually already happened, at least in places like California and Japan, where earthquakes are common. The earthquake-proofing community has indeed received a significant amount of resources (though perhaps not as much as they’d like, I don’t know).
But this probably has something to do with the fact that earthquakes demonstrably happen; we have a decent idea of how they work; we know how to predict them with a reasonable degree of accuracy; and we have the engineering skills required to mitigate their effects. None of this is true of the AI Risk community, as far as I can tell.
FWIW, I know at least one linguist, and they tell me that pronoun disambiguation is an unsolved problem that is actively being worked on right now. It’s not trivial by any means. You can always argue that it’s less important than AI safety research, regardless of its complexity, but… I have trouble envisioning an AGI who can take over the world in an instant, yet cannot disambiguate pronouns correctly.
Seems like a failure of imagination. Why would disambiguating pronouns in any way be necessary to take over the world? Were Genghis Khan, Hitler, Alexander the Great, etc. capable of that? It seems like for a very clever person with the capabilities of a computer (mimic any voice, spoof any email, create any image), taking over the world would be quite possible. And that is without superhuman intelligence and without any capabilities that do not really exist today.
They were human, so, yes.
Modern computers cannot do any of those things; at least, not nearly to the extent that you appear to be proposing. On top of that, mimicking voices is not very useful if you can’t figure out which pronouns mean what. Same goes for emails. It might be tempting to say that you can bypass the problem with images, but lacking the ability to disambiguate pronouns really means that one lacks a robust theory of mind. Communicating with humans would be impossible while lacking such a basic capability. Also, I think that if the term “superhuman intelligence” means anything, then being able to parse basic sentences should be a part of that.
“Doing linguistics better and cheaper than humans” comes before taking over the world.
“but consider trying to avert the catastrophe less important than things like pronoun disambiguation.”
Consider what answers you’d get if you asked neuroscientists about the most important problems in their field. My guess is, you’d get something about neurotransmitter mumble pharmaceutical mumble receptor mumbe interaction. And I could go, wot, surely it is more important to build a better society by making sick people healthy or reducing crime, or some such?
By asking AI researchers about this, you will get answers which are in their scope. If you ask me (and I guess I could almost count as an AI researcher), the question of AI safety is of course important in the long run, but I would not prioritize it right now. I have absolutely no idea how we could usefully predict how a hypothetical HLIM would think, and assuming hyperintelligence, I think it might be beyond us. Like an omniscient god, its ways will be ineffable. It’s great that smart people are thinking about it, but it’s a very different field from building a machine that can understand written texts a bit better, and I’d rather work at problems where I can tell the difference between a useful result and a useless one.
Nitpick:
I think the 1.4% was the number who said it was ‘much more valuable than other problems in the field’, while 5% said it is ‘among the most important problems in the field’. One-third is still surprisingly low there, though.
Less nitpicky (though only tangentially relevant): re Section I, one thing I am often tempted to say is ‘Group X’s opinions are massively governed by framing effect, therefore they don’t know what they’re talking about and we can ignore them’. While this isn’t super charitable, it does feel like a reasonable thing to say? I mean, mathematicians will never give you different answers to ‘what is 2 + 2?’ versus ‘what do you get if you add 2 and 2 together?’, and if they did we’d probably be worried that they don’t know what they’re talking about.
Nothing I’ve seen from MIRI and friends leads me to believe that “AI safety” is even possible. If intelligence explosion is actually feasible, you’re going to rapidly hit unknown unknowns.
Also, no one at MIRI seems to have any actual experience in software development, otherwise they’d realize just how ridiculous their proposals are.
That’s basically my gut reaction as well.
I was viewing Scott’s:
as perfectly consistent with ~13% viewing unsafe AI as feasible and likely, but safe AI as
either technically infeasible or unfeasible for some other reason (e.g. the dynamics of competition).
Perhaps they view the field as fated to build a paperclip optimizer? 🙂
As you can see on our team page, our executive director Nate used to be a software engineer at Google, as did Marcello and Sam. I used to be a data scientist, which I’d count as software development. Critch probably also counts, since he was an algorithmic trader at Jane Street.
I don’t think that data science counts as software development.
I also don’t think software development experience is much related to AI development.
I’m also unconvinced that Turing machines are sufficient to run programs that are better at writing programs that run on Turing machines.
Some do now, but when it was founded (and the core doctrine was formed) they didn’t. They have always been lacking in AI specific backgorunds, and it shows in the doctrine, which is very focussed on GOFAI.
Could it be that when asked for a particular occupation X, they think of an AI programmed specifically to do X, while when asked about the full automation of human jobs, they think of an AI with the plasticity and versatility of a human? It would make sense to think that the latter is more difficult than the former is for any specific value of X, and that before it happens we would not be programming thousands of different AIs to specialize in all the possible values of X, even if we had the technical capacity for doing it for any X.
If someone is sure that solving the pronoun problem is a prerequisite to solving the AI alignment problem, they would likely rate the first one as the most important at this time.
My thoughts exactly. To expand on this:
When asked what the “most important problem” is in AI research, I suspect that many researchers will prioritize concrete, specific problems that they believe progress can actually be made on. In addition, I don’t think the importance of pronoun reference comes from AIs being able to understand silly sentences, but rather from the pronoun reference being used as a building block for far more complex systems.
Suppose you accept this premise: A.I. will eventually outperform humans on every task. If “outperform” is interpreted in part as economic performance, it is a corollary that A.I. will eventually carry out all tasks.
What, accepting the premise, will the last human “outperformance” be? It will presumably be the finishing touches on the A.I to take over that task. Whatever the hardest task for A.I. is, overcoming it is therefore an instance of A.I. research. It’s analytic!
One might explain the 40 year lag in terms of material limits. We might reach a point where A.I. can outperform a human on every job before it can outperform human on all jobs, if we start from a point with a small number of robot-like things and a large number of humans.
Not shown: graph of Moor’s law petering out.
I suspect that “don’t strangle your wife for suspected infidelity” will continue to apply for quite some time …
Moor’s law started petering out in the 11th century about the time the Caliphate of Cordoba collapsed.
EDIT: Damnit, Skef!
Faster computers != more capable AI (at least not necessarily).
For similar reasons I am quite skeptical about both arguments that we’ll never get strong AI because our computers can’t match the human brain in computations per second or whatever, and arguments that we’ll get strong AI as soon our computers are powerful enough.
Faster computers, easier the task of creating AGI. Simplest path to AGI(not requiring any new ground-breaking algorithms to conceive of) – create big enough neural net, feed it enough data. No reason it shouldn’t work. But it requires enough computing power to emulate neural net as big as human brain and being able to teach it as fast as we would human(or faster).
> our computers can’t match the human brain in computations per second
Slightly off-topic, but I think comparing our chips to brains is simply unfair. Singular chip’s area is in order of centimeters squared. And it’s effectively 2D. Brains are 3D and much bigger than that. And unless we’re talking about neuromorphic chips, saying that they are slower than brain because we can’t simulate brain on them in real time is like saying that x86 processors are slower than ARM ones because they can’t emulate them in real time.
About Moore’s Law – yep, it’s dying. But we could still get few orders of magnitude speedup by using other materials than silicon(which would decrease heat output and increase maximum clock rate by a factor of 100, hopefully). And if we decrease heat output significantly, maybe it would be feasible to stack logic circuitry one above another(physically). If that would work, we would get single, slightly thicker chip being as powerful as hundreds of them.
Through I don’t know if that would be cheaper per transistor than separate chips, so there may be not much point in that.
Moore’s law is dead, but we still have plenty of ways to potentially improve our processors. When one looks at physical limits of computation, our modern CPUs/GPUs are not that much faster than first mechanical computers.
Still looking pretty good for the GPUs everyone is using for AI right now…
That applies to computing speed of Turing machines. Basically every AI we have developed is less powerful than a Turing machine, even as they get faster.
I’m not sure how much of a problem that is for scientists who have noticed sudden big problems in their field. For instance, ecologists seem to have no issues with talking about how we’re currently undergoing the sixth great mass extinction and if we don’t start preserving species soon there is going to be no ecology left. Epidemologists have predicted fourteen of the last four epidemics. Same thing with climatologists and the earth getting warmer and nuclear scientists and nuclear proliferation. I am having a hard time thinking of a crisis where we’re like “you know, in retrospect, we really wish that someone had bothered to tell us about the meteor before it crashed into the Indian Ocean and killed a billion people, but nooooo all the astronomers decided quasars were more pressing instead.”
Cynically, one might argue the incentive gradient goes the other way for scientists: if you give money to charity, you have less money, but if you say “hey our field has just discovered a very important and urgent problem,” you get lots of funding and you get to advise presidents and sit on panels with important-sounding titles and stuff.
This reminds me of something that akira recently posted, which was an examination on what the world would look like if AI was unstoppable.
Interested to read the question on the plausibility of the “intelligence explosion”. I’ve read a few places, like that giant Wait But Why article, explaining the risk that once we get an AI just a little smarter in general than humans, it may be able to increase its own intelligence at an exponential rate. What makes me feel skeptical about that is the raw computing resources that are supposed to be required to hit “about as intelligent as a human”. If it takes a massive supercomputer to maybe possibly be as intelligent as a human, then how does it make sense that a machine can be 1000x smarter than a human without at least 1000x the raw computing power?
The stories usually involve the AI secretly finding a way to make itself 1000x more intelligent than it started. Is it supposed to order, have delivered and hook up 1000x more supercomputers and get them all to work together right all without any human being involved or noticing what’s going on? Is it supposed to figure out how to make a massively more efficient computer, and somehow get humans to fabricate it, debug and troubleshoot it, and eventually get a working version somewhere that our AI can get access to it, again all without anybody noticing? Maybe the 1000x more intelligent AI can figure out a way to make electricity flow through itself in such a way that it resonates with the Earth or does something else crazy-sounding to somehow make a ultra powerful computer, but I don’t see how it gets to the point of being that intelligent without already having that. If it was possible to do that, then Humans would have already figured out a drug to make ourselves super-smart, or a way to hook up 1000 minds to each other in such a way that it creates one super-smart entity instead of 1000 squabbling individual minds, or something to that effect.
I think the simplest way would be by optimizing its own code. Especially with research code there is typically huge opportunity for speedups, so we should expect that the first research GAI can be sped up significantly. It’s very hard to predict what kind of improvements you would see – I’ve seen speedups of ~100x for my own (non-AI) code, but sometimes things stubbornly resist optimization.
What you say is only correct with the assumption that AI will be the same kind of thing as existing programs. I think that assumption is very dubious. AI is just code in the same way that the human brain is just meat.
>What makes me feel skeptical about that is the raw computing resources that are supposed to be required to hit “about as intelligent as a human”. If it takes a massive supercomputer to maybe possibly be as intelligent as a human, then how does it make sense that a machine can be 1000x smarter than a human without at least 1000x the raw computing power?
Because it doesn’t take a massive supercomputer to be as intelligent as a human. Or maybe it does. Maybe you could run some such AI on an old 16bit computer. Nobody knows. We only know that we require such massive supercomputer to accurately simulate a human brain. In other words, it’s an upper bound required to create some AGI, if anything.
We simply don’t know any other approach for general intelligence other than neural networks. We don’t have any other algorithm – so we can’t know how much computing power it would cost.
I work in AI research, and I think I can reasonably represent some of what is going on here.
First, I think superhuman AI is 90% likely within my lifetime, and I think the emergence of superhuman AI will carry a real possibility of the destruction of humanity, along with a possibility of extraordinary reward. (I don’t know what the probabilities are, but like global warming, it’s still a huge problem if there’s only a 1% chance.)
But, having looked at the problem, I don’t see many near-term research problems that AI researchers can tackle that will address the problem. The “Concrete AI Safety Problems” paper poses some reasonable problems worthy of attack, but they are neither sufficient nor necessary to avoid AI risk. Almost all of our ability to address AI risk will have to come once we have a better sense of how superhuman AI will actually work.
So I think the most important thing we can do is to advance the state of the art in AI and be alert to ways to address AI risk as it gets closer. Superhuman AI might be possible in 25 years. But that doesn’t mean we know enough to address it now, just like an AI researcher from 25 years ago would have found it impossible to make progress on the problems that concern the field today.
The problem with AI safety research isn’t that AI safety isn’t important, it’s that nobody has figured out how to research the problem of AI safety in a useful way. So AI safety research is kind of worthless right now. Maybe once we have some vague idea of how we would create a real AI, it would make more sense to work on its safety. But even then, it isn’t clear whether that would be more of a research problem or a practical engineering problem.
No. You are looking at P(Hostile|AGI), but if P(AGI) is very low, then who cares ? By analogy, if the Earth was hit by a black hole the results would be catastrophic; but that doesn’t mean that we should divert resources to black hole defence, because such an event will probably never happen.
In general, though, I think some of the confusion may be due to the fuzzy definitions of the terms. What does “AI” actually mean, and what does it mean for it to be “unfriendly” and even “hostile” ?
If you interpret these terms one way, then you can easily come to the conclusion that hostile AI already exists, right now. Companies like Google and Facebook are using it to mine all of your personal data, and their AIs are definitely not on your side. At the other end of the spectrum, we’ve got SkyNet, complete with Terminators, followed shortly by the Singularity. There are lots of options in between, though, some more plausible than others. Equivocation between these options (intentional or not) would definitely lead to the kind of confusion you describe.
My whole point was that there are people who believe AGI is coming very soon, but who still don’t seem to prioritize it. Remember, half the experts polled said there was at least a 10% chance we would have AI that was better than humans at everything within ten years.
That’s a fair point, yes. That said, though, I think you need to draw a sharper distinction between present-day AI, and self-improving superintelligent AGI. Today, we have a bunch of AIs that surpass humans at specific tasks by a vast margin; e.g. character recognition, full-text search, playing various games, etc. I think it’s reasonable to assume that such AIs will continue improving; for example, AFAIK there are people who are working very hard at designing an AI that would efficiently pick tomatoes in the field. So, it’s possible that the survey participants are thinking along the same lines.
I will grant you that the survey did explicitly specify “better than humans at everything“, but I think this word may be too nebulous to be practically useful. Should the AI be better than humans at pooping ? Does that count ?
Conjunction check: there is an implicit assumption in your question. You imply that being able to specify software requirements and enforce compliance is a problem that lies within the scope of AI research field.
We have this problem almost everywhere in software development. There are hard scientific questions and complicated incentives. We even have all of that outside computations: a lot of legal documents are unreadable, and it may be a similar problem…
Most people would say their webcams should not have an AI, the software reliability is still horrible and the resulting botnet can still DDoS just fine. Gathering requirements for a workflow automation system goes wrong more often than not, which is a real problem leading to cost overruns and data loss — all the time. How complicated is it to list all possible «Keep calm and [verb] a lot» slogans and list print-on-demand T-shirts on Amazon? — not very, as long as you want to be discussed a lot by an angry mob. And then you go into non-general AI and get hypersensitivity of trading bots to attacks on AP Twitter account.
We cannot specify software, we cannot enforce compliance with specification when such a specification exists, and we cannot even verify whether the compliance effort has been taken by the manufacturer. It is a horrible problem right now, it is not getting better, it does get attention but it is still too hard, it is critically important regardless of AGI, and so it is not a subproblem of AI. We have some partial solutions, and almost no software field uses enough of them, and applied AI is not an exception.
Would you find my interpretation consistent with itself, and does it explain the survey results?
And that is even before considering what framing problems suggest about precision of projecting beliefs into the survey answers (in a hurry).
I’m the PM for Google Research’s NLP research team. We work on pronoun resolution (among other things). Let me start by saying: pronouns are a lot harder than you think. 🙂
One of the central problems in AI research is how to understand what a piece of text means. How do we get a computer to read and understand something the way that we do? Partly this is hard because language is full of ambiguity that you resolve without noticing because you do a ton of common sense reasoning that is hard for computers to replicate because they suck at reasoning, and because they don’t have access to all this knowledge we have stuffed in our craniums.
But partly this is hard because we don’t even know what it means to talk about what text means. There’s no formal way to write down the semantics — the meaning — of a piece of text that both captures what we want to get from it and that is precise enough for a computer to predict it. In one sense, this shouldn’t be that surprising, because we don’t understand how things are represented inside our head meat, not in any specific way. In another sense, this is bizarre — we all agree we know what this sentence means, and we can paraphrase it to show we know that, but we can’t actually put it into a formal satisfying representation. That’s weird!
All of which is to say that pronoun resolution is important because it implicates a lot of other important problems. But also, it would be really useful if we could do it. It’s really hard to extract useful information from text without understanding pronouns, since humans thoughtlessly leave them lying around as if anyone could just get what they mean!
I realize this is all a bit of a digression. I’ll add, for the record, that I believe that a hard takeoff is unlikely for two reasons: I think that the best model of intelligence we have, humans, consists of a bunch of disparate “good enough” systems cobbled together with the evolutionary equivalent of shoestring and glue, and we don’t use our fully general reasoning system for the vast majority of the processing we do. In AI research, we’re still building those nongeneral systems so that maybe someday we’ll glue them together. Fully general reasoning is both far away and, in my view, not nearly as practical as targeted systems that do perception or limited prediction or whatever, and chaining those things together will be what passes for intelligence when we get it. But it’ll be hard to optimize even for itself, in the same way that human intellect is hard for evolution to optimize — it’s so many related systems that we can’t even figure out what or how many genes are implicated.
But also I think that the AI will be immediately hardware constrained. We are pretty good at writing very fast systems and optimizing the hell out of everything when we need to (and at Google we need to). If we ever do get GAI it’s not going to be able to do better than incremental optimization, and will mostly scale by adding hardware. That means it’s going to only slowly get smarter.
Having said that, I could definitely be wrong, so I would absolutely spend a small amount of our resources on FAI. I view this as tail risk insurance. I think it’s only like 5% likely that we’ll get a hard takeoff scenario resulting in something horrible, but that’s plenty big enough that we should devote significant resources to trying to see if that’s true and if so, doing something about it.
But I think that more resources should probably go into things that we know are useful, and which aren’t really pointing towards dangerous scenarios. These are things that provide real value, which is to say, give us more resources to spend on FAI if it looks like we need to. Things, of course, like pronoun resolution.
I’d like to thank you for your reply, in which you share some real experience that comes from actually working with AI.
You say that AI will be respurce contrained. Well, the strong version of this statement is certainly true: if you can simulate the whole brain neuron by neuron/molecule by molecule, then you have human level AI. This is ignoring issues like cooling and communication speed, of course. This suggests that once we understand the brain well enough, we can get human level AI by just adding hardware.
But certainly we can do better. We probably don’t need a physically accurate (or even biologically accurate) simulation. In your opinion, what would be the minimum computational requirements to simulate an adult human brain capable of passing “the spirit” of a Turing test – including such things as reading comprehension, knowledge about the world, passing a verbal IQ test with IQ, say, over 100?
Or do you think it’ll be actually impossible with current hardware due to issues like communication speed and heat dissipation?
I prefer these questions about human level AI instead of ill
specified superintelligences, because in this case we all agree what we’re talking about and have real models of what we want to achieve.
These AI experts don’t sound like superforecasters.
Adorable: expecting people with hyperspecialized AI/ML research accomplishments to be good at predicting the far future of humanity.
^^^ jhertzlinger said it better
Two quick observations:
I would essentially characterize the response to “How should society prioritize AI safety research” as basically saying “don’t bother.” I mean the question essentially asks researchers whether society should devote more funding to their field (and related fields which increase their status). The fact that everyone didn’t answer More/Much More is kinda surprising. Though I suppose they might worry that greater prioritization might risk their work being looked at more skeptically and/or subject to greater constraints.
Second, I think a number of the puzzling differences in responses can be explained by how one interprets words like dangerous. To those of us who are regularly exposed to x-risk arguments about AI but little else it is natural to interpret danger/risk as serious existential danger. However, it is entirely possible that many AI researchers view value misalignment as a serious concern that entails risk of system failure/collapse and even potential loss of human life but think it very unlikely that this misalignment would pose a serious x-risk.
Similarly, I suspect that many people might be inclined to call any machine lead progress in improving future AIs an intelligence explosion even if it doesn’t occur so quickly as to make any kind of useful intervention difficult. Moreover, some people (such as myself) are skeptical of the claim that intelligence really offers particularly impressive powers. For instance, I think many situations are simply overwhelmed by the combinatorial explosion of possibilities (and potential for unanticipated error to creep in) and even extremely smart AIs won’t have the kind of manipulative powers many worry about. Indeed, while intelligence matters and I think there will be in some sense AI driven improvement in AI (whether we want to call it intelligence or not depends on whether it offers general problem solving benefits or simply heuristics for particularly circumstances) but I suspect merely having to work through limited intermediaries or noisy channels will more than hobble any superior ability IQ might offer regarding manipulation or control over the world. In other words, I suspect that the expedient of having a fairly rugged mobile body able to interact directly with mechanisms of interest will turn out to be more important than piles of IQ.
To put the point colloquially. I’d go head to head in a pwning contest with the best computer security professional in the world and expect to win provided their only means of doing research or effecting their code was via a telephone to (a steady string of) people with no more computer skills than my mom.
I’ve noticed that…there is perennial confusion between risk and X-risk.
Given that high intelligence has been attained, that is probably easier.
It’s still possible that even if intelligence has been attained it will be impossible to pack it into a mobile body and impractical to remotely control such body due to bandwidth restrictions or latency problems.
You can have the general intelligence program a simpler version of itself that runs inside the mobile body, of course. And in that case you can have (much) more than one body.
I think most researchers simply did not care about this study. Most did not even bother to answer (understandable, given how many surveys one receives in a month). Also, “100% chance of strong AI by 2035” confirms this.
Does 100% chance of AIs making every job better than humans by 2035 include 100% chance of humans having a consensus for every job what does is mean to be doing it better? What about consensus among all the people who have ever tried doing it? Because for many tasks, I am not sure if we are moving towards that consensus of from it.
And if Neuralink succeeds in changing the playing field for human-computer interfaces, we will soon need a separate consensus of what is considered human performance. For a present-day example: if you are considering human taxi driver performance, is it OK to use GPS and computer-aided route planning? Is it OK for the navigation system to download data like traffic jams? Is it OK to use navigation systems that offload part of the computation to some servers?
We don’t even have a clear understanding of the centaurus chess situation (are there players who can take a 100W notebook, install some chess software and use it to beat a Stockfish instance on a 1000W server?), and in some fields the situation can become much more complicated very quickly.
All of these timelines are based on a huge hidden assumption: uninterrupted economic prosperity.
Yes, we’re living through one of the most peaceful and wealthy periods in all of history, but all of AI research can only progress because there’s funding behind it. AI research funding depends on the prosperity of tech firms, which in turn is mostly based on ad revenues and internet services. If there’s an economic crisis, people have more urgent things to do than to deal with internet ads and services, so the basis for this whole revenue tree can vanish into thin air within years. In that case, AI research won’t be able to find funding for decades.
How likely is an economic crisis within the time spans you’re covering? I’d like to put a century-level prediction into perspective. The Global Challenge Foundation, for example, looks at processes that could lead to human extinction within this century and comes up with a likelihood of up to 5% for the three most likely risk factors. PDF: https://globalchallenges.org/wp-content/uploads/12-Risks-with-infinite-impact.pdf
They don’t cover the risk for an economic crisis explicitly, but it’s safe to say it’s higher than that.
Just from Kondratiev wave progression (a purely observation-based economic model), we’re at the end of a 60-year cycle and currently overdue for a great depression. OK, that’s just a model. But we also have historic evidence: the highest amount of national debt (relative to GDP) that any country ever recovered from is 260% (Great Britain, 1830). Nowadays North America has a debt-to-GDP-ratio of 93%, and that’s on a rapid upwards trend (doubled within the last ten years). Compared to 260% that doesn’t seem too bad, but the UK had they the complete industrial revolution ahead of them to help with that recovery. We desperately need something equivalent to get out of our debt trap (maybe wide-spread automation?).
But there’s also a much more fundamental issue: we’re globally running into an oil crisis. Oil field exploration is at an all-time minimum and has been for quite a while, oil prices are too low to finance new exploration, and known oil fields are already depleting rapidly. Oil is the most sensitive energy commodity (because global transport and agriculture have no practical alternative) for the economy, so an oil crisis will also put AI research on hold. But oil nowadays is also crucial for the recovery and transport of all other fossil energy resources (coal, gas), so an oil crisis will automatically result in an energy crisis. And it may be hard to find funding for AI research when the electricity grid isn’t even stable.