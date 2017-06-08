Open Thread 77.25

This is the (late) twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server, or the Cafe Chesscourt forum.
Any thoughts on the phrase “concern trolling” as used here http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/politics/2017/06/bret_stephens_is_an_expert_concern_troll.html
I don’t have any particular opinion on the root argument here, but its hard for me to not equate the use of “concern trolling” with “Person disagreed with me, was polite/nice while doing so, other people might be positively inclined to consider his ideas due to his politeness/niceness, therefore, I am against his politeness/niceness”
“Concern Trolling” as a concept, doesn’t seem like a helpful concept for anything other than political point scoring
am I thinking about this wrong?
I’m also skeptical based on the repeated claim of “Person carefully selected data and points to disagree with and ended up misrepresenting the original view they were arguing against.” Hmmm, that sounds to me like, I dunno, all of journalism?
So here’s an oversimplified model that I think captures the idea: we can’t engage with every argument, so we have to triage. We try to listen to some number of arguments from people who basically agree with us but might have insights we don’t and some number from those who disagree and want to change our mind on a large scale. A concern troll is someone from the latter group who tries to make us count them against the former quota.
But then aren’t you just triaging based on who’s making the argument, rather than whether the argument is any good? Only listening to people who don’t want to change your mind isn’t exactly a virtue.
I think it’s a practical necessity to sometimes use info outside the argument. For one thing, deciding which arguments to read in the first place has to be based on something other than their contents. But also whether to debate with someone can depend on whether you think they have an open mind on the issue.
You don’t have to engage directly with a concern troll to engage with the concern raised. It’s either worth considering, in which case you should answer it, at least for yourself, or it’s not, in which case you should say so.
Yeah, I think that’s what “concern trolling” originally meant, people invading an advanced forum and trying to make it re-litigate basic topics. But this particular article is about a NYT columnist. But Stephens isn’t an invader; the paper invited him specifically for long-distance engagement. If Oremus wants the NYT to be an echo chamber, he should condemn the editors, not Stephens. Moreover, the NYT is a focal point for long-distance engagement. People who want to do it should engage with Stephens, instead of being tempted by all the local “concern trolls.”
So I think Phil’s equation is quite accurate for this piece.
The only objectionable thing about concern trolling is the disingenuousness – claiming to care about something you don’t, in order to persuade people who do care about that thing into doing something you want for other, unstated reasons.
But armchair psychoanalyzing to “prove” that someone is concern trolling is, to me, equally irritating, and that Slate article has that in spades.
The thing about concern trolls is that they might well be raising valid concerns. If they do, an accusation of concern trolling is just an ad hominem that doesn’t address the concern raised. And Oremus (the Slate author) even admits that Stephens does raise a real concern! But rather than focusing on the much stronger part of his argument, namely that he believes Stephens’ concerns can be adequately addressed, he just links to those better arguments and goes off on an extended ad hominem rant about how it’s “clear” what Stephens’ “really believes”, simply because Oremus disagrees with the arguments raised in Stephens’ earlier columns.
Oremus also does another annoying rhetorical trick – he writes something like “concern trolling is that thing wildly over diagnosed on Twitter”, thus casually deflecting any critiqueson the form of his argument (oh no, you’re thinking of those crazy Tweeters, not me) without ever fully explaining why his accusation of concern trolling is much better.
Anyway the whole piece comes off as basically “Bret Stephens is a dangerous nonbeliever – shun him!” rather than a rational counterpoint to Stephens’ actual column.
I think concerned contrarians are important contributors to a healthy ideology, particularly one that hopes to make progress on a controversial topic in a democracy. When the movement stars trying to eject them for being impure, that’s a bad look, and leads to dogma, not truth.
TL; DR closing thoughts: “I disagree with A, because reason X, which I know you don’t care about. But you do care about Y, and should disagree with A for that reason” is a perfectly valid argument. That’s just targeting your pitch to your audience – I don’t see any reason why someone must feel strongly about Y to be allowed to raise it as an issue.
“Concern trolling” only happens when you intentionally conceal X as your major motivation. And even then, an accusation of concern trolling is just an ad hominem, it doesn’t sufficiently address Y.
It’s true that accusing someone of concern trolling is ad hominem and doesn’t strictly go to the merits, but concern trolling doesn’t go to the merits either.
When someone says “I’m one of you, I agree with what you are trying to do, but here are my concerns” that’s not logical reasoning. That’s an appeal to emotion. So at that point both sides are playing rhetorical games.
I really don’t understand concern trolling. What’s wrong with voicing one’s concerns? Does a person have to agree with everything in a group/party/whatever so as not to be labeled a “concern troll”.
Edit: I understand this definition. That “concern trolling” is someone lying to you about supporting something or being part of a group. However, many times people can support/be a part and still have reservations or different ideas. That doesn’t mean they’re trolling!
The point is that the concerns are probably not legitimately held.
Say I go to a left-leaning climate change blog, and I don’t believe in climate change, I’m a big free market guy who wants the private sector to sort it all out and it’s probably a hoax by the Chinese anyway.
I know if I say THAT, everyone will dismiss me as a stupid troll.
But I also know that if I say something like “My concern with these global emissions treaties is that they place an undue burden on developing nations who have suffered too long at the hands of colonialism, capitalism, and other western evils” they may in fact listen to me and re-evaluate their support for such a treaty. It is at least a little disingenuous, on my part, to make an argument I don’t truly believe for the sole purpose of getting the other side to agree with my positions under reasoning more palatable to their own sensibilities.
@Matt M
The problem is that many people fail to believe that certain positions can be genuinely held, so there is a large risk that the accusation of ‘concern trolling’ simply becomes a generic accusation of all beliefs that are just outside the Overton window of the accuser. Then the result can be that the slightly heterodox people are run off, shrinking the Overton window. Then the new slightly heterodox people are run off, until the community counts 1 person.
How is that any more disingenuous than “the enemy of my enemy is my friend”? You and I both want something, but for different reasons. You’re saying it’s disingenuous of me to appeal to the reasons that matter to you in order to convince you – I don’t buy that, unless I’m deliberately concealing that I don’t care about your reasons, or don’t honestly believe that your reasons will be affected.
Consider the old tagline for Miller Lite – “Great Taste, Less Filling”. You and I are debating which terrible beer to purchase for a party, Miller Lite or Coors. I prefer the taste of Miller Lite, but don’t give a damn about the “filling” part. But you’re on a diet and counting calories.
Is it disingenuous of me to appeal to your calorie counting as a reason to choose Miller Lite, simply because I care more about the taste?
The “worst” case scenario here is that I convince you to choose Miller Lite – and we both get something we want. That seems like a poor reason to reject this form of argument offhand.
Or is it more disingenuous than steelmanning or “playing Devil’s Advocate”? In that case you’re explicitly arguing for things you don’t believe or don’t care about, but trying to bring up the best opposing arguments you can. We recognize the value of that – why not the value of having otherwise unraised concerns brought up? Maybe I don’t care about the concern. But if you would, aren’t I doing you a service by raising that concern?
It’s not disingenuous… as long as you tell me “well, I want you to have it at the party because of its taste, but….” The argument probably isn’t “it has fewer calories and everything else about it is exactly the same as the other choices”. Rather, you’re proposing a tradeoff, which is a matter of judgment. If you’re proposing a tradeoff and I know that the benefit you’re claiming is one you don’t care about but which you have motivation to praise, I can discount your judgment appropriately.
Why am I required to run off all the arguments only I care about before I can talk about the arguments only you care about?
If I don’t care about calories, but you do, my telling you “Miller Lite has fewer calories” does not harm you in any way and in fact helps you, in that it gives you information you may not have had otherwise.
Me telling you “I like the taste of Miller Lite better, choose it for that reason” and leaving out the calorie part, on the other hand, does harm you by leaving out information that I know would be relevant to your decision making.
You are of course in either case entirely welcome to say “well I care about the calories but not that much, there are other things I like more about Coors”.
Now, of course the most complete statement is “I prefer Miller Lite because of its taste, and you should prefer it too because it’s lower calorie”, but that first clause is ultimately irrelevant to your decision (except insofar as you care about my taste preference) so why does it matter if I include it or not? How does whether or not I care about Miller Lite’s calorie content affect whether or not you do?
You aren’t required to do that (not even in the narrower sense of “required to do that, if you want to be honest”).
You are (in order to be honest) required to not conceal your bias.
It is trivially true that giving me extra information won’t hurt, since I could always ignore the information. But you’re not asking me to ignore the information, you’re asking me to consider it. Considering information and arguments from you may harm me, and this harm is likely to be higher if you have external motivations.
I don’t see how the part I bolded necessarily follows from the previous statement. That’s entirely dependent on the actual content of those concerns. If those concerns are along the lines of, “what you are trying to do makes me feel bad, and you should care that I feel bad,” then absolutely it’s lacking in logical reasoning and a complete appeal to emotion. If those concerns are along the lines of “what you are trying to do has XYZ unintended consequences for ABC reasons, and I believe you would prefer not to do XYZ,” then that’s logical reasoning. There’s no guarantee that it’s good logical reasoning – ABC reasons might not exist, or they might not actually imply XYZ, or XYZ might not be something worth caring about, or any number of other problems – but at the very least, it’s a logical argument based on merits, not an appeal to emotion.
It’s definitely possible that the vast majority of cases that are labeled “concern trolling” are cases of the former, not the latter, which would mean it’s a reasonable heuristic just to round anything labeled “concern trolling” to an appeal to emotion. But that doesn’t say much about any given individual case of something labeled “concern trolling,” which can be inspected on its merits, i.e. whether it’s an argument based on logical reasoning rather than an appeal to emotion, whether it’s a good argument based on logical reasoning rather than one filled with holes, etc. So attaching the label “concern trolling” to any specific case cannot serve to discredit that case as an appeal to emotion – at best, it opens it up to more scrutiny and skepticism to inspect its merits.
The first part is always an appeal to emotion. It may or not be followed by logical reasoning. By the same token, it’s possible that an accusation of concern trolling can be followed up with and you’re wrong for reasons X, Y & Z. But in either case the part under focus (“I’m one of you” and “no, you are lying about being one of us”) isn’t strictly speaking germane.
Ah, I see. Yes, you’re right. The proper response, then, would be that the fact that you’re one of us and that you agree with what we are trying to do is a completely irrelevant point with respect to the merits of your concerns, and I don’t care that you’re one of us.
But the concerns that are raised still need to be engaged with on their merits. Just because the 1st part is an appeal to emotion doesn’t at all discredit the actual concerns which may or may not be valid on their merits. That is to say, the statement “An accusation of concern trolling is just an ad hominem, it doesn’t sufficiently address Y” is true.
Now, if every time something is labeled a “concern troll,” it’s of the form above where people are objecting ONLY to the “I’m one of you” part as being irrelevant, but never implies by itself that the concerns raised are incorrect (though perhaps disingenuous), then I don’t think labeling something a “concern troll” would actually be an ad hominem. But I think the reason people do consider it to be an ad hominem is that it IS sometimes – perhaps even often – invoked as a means by which to dismiss those concerns that are raised, without actually engaging with those concerns on their merits.
Not necessarily. One could reasonably conclude as heuristic matter that it isn’t worth the time to engage on the merits with someone utilizing such a tactic. Further they might point out the tactic for the benefit of third parties that could come to a similar conclusion.
Whether or not such a heuristic is reasonable is up in the air, though. For it to be reasonable, at a bare minimum we’d need knowledge that some high proportion of cases that get labeled “concern trolling” posit concerns that are actually fallacious arguments or not worth engaging with for some other reason. This is, of course, regardless of the “I’m one of you” part being an appeal to emotion, since that fallacy doesn’t imply that the concern raised after is also fallacious (indeed, even the concern raised being disingenuous doesn’t imply that the concern is invalid or not worth engaging with).
Now, the value of that “high proportion” is going to vary from person to person depending on how much they value their time versus engaging with arguments that may improve, say, their understanding of reality or their effectiveness at accomplishing their goals, etc. Someone might not want to engage with a concern unless they’re absolutely 100% sure that the argument raised in that concern is worth engaging with, while others might be willing to do so with even a 0.001% chance they might come out of the engagement without having wasted their time.
But regardless of the subjective nature of that threshold, I don’t think there’s evidence that anyone knows the actual value of that number to such an extent to make such a heuristic a reasonable one.
I can certainly understand someone adopting such a heuristic for the benefit of their own mental health or to preserve their free time or to optimize for pleasurable/agreeable interactions instead of conflict or some other personal reason. But then it must be acknowledged that such a heuristic isn’t designed for getting at the truth, but rather for the health/time/pleasure/etc. of the person using that heuristic. So that case wouldn’t actually tell us anything about whether or not the concern raised was valid or not.
Exactly, which is why I think the accusation of concern trolling should be made rarely, if at all. It immediately moves the conversation from the germane (the validity of whatever concern the concern troll raised) to the irrelevant (whether or not the concern troll is really “one of us”).
As we see in the example: Oremus spends a whole column arguing about Stephens’ sinister hidden motives, instead of actually answering the (I would say interesting) question of how to deal with the regressive nature of carbon taxes. I personally give zero damns about what Stephens “really believes” but several damns about how a carbon tax would be implemented in practice.
@lvlln
We develop heuristics with incomplete information all the time. That’s part of what it means to be a heuristic in the first place. To put it into the local slang, it’s a form of Bayesian reasoning.
And such reasoning is absolutely necessary. You can dismiss time considerations as lesser than searching for truth, but leaving yourself open to denial of service attacks is de facto a very poor strategy for seeking truth.
Consider the math professor that reads every unsolicited manuscript that comes in the door — because after all even if such manuscripts tend to be filled with crank reasoning no one knows the precise probability than a unsolicited manuscript will be fallacious. Do you think, all other things being equal, such a professor is more or less likely than a colleague that doesn’t read unsolicited manuscripts to contribute to our understanding of mathematics?
Maybe the heuristic is a bad one, I don’t know for sure. But given that you don’t either I don’t think you have to grounds to criticize its use when heuristics exactly like it (if not that one itself) are an unavoidable requirement for moving through life.
I think the best response for a third party in the actual group, but with a different heuristic for the value of reading potentially good arguments, is not to try to convince those dismissing the concern troll but rather to read the concern troll’s further points yourself and rescue any which are worth rescuing.
Everyone has heuristics of course, but the devil is in how strict you set the filters, so “some heuristics of this form are okay, therefore this heuristic with the same form but higher gain is equally okay” is not totally valid.
If your filter is set strict enough that an NYT columnist making an argument that you yourself admit is a relevant one is the dialogue equivalent of a denial of service attack, then I think your heuristic is too strong. And that’s the heuristic Oremus is proposing.
It’s easy to feel like someone on the other side is making an argument in bad faith, and a little of that feeling can make discussions a lot harder. That’s one reason we really need discussion fora where most people are actually arguing in good faith.
But often the “I’m one of you, I agree with your aims” part is to try and defuse any anticipated “well, you’re one of those dirty no-good Others, of course you’d say this!” reaction. It’s trying to establish bona fides to get the person to listen to you in the first place.
I agree it’s an appeal to emotion, but unless it’s a lie or a cover for the real reasons someone is making an objection, I don’t think that alone marks something out as “concern trolling”.
I think a math professor would have some rationale for concluding that the heuristic that any given unsolicited manuscript isn’t worth reading, based on observed reality. That is, the observation that writing novel papers in math is pretty darn hard and is almost never done by people who aren’t both highly intelligent and highly educated. As such, any given manuscript from someone whose education level or intelligence the professor has no knowledge of is unlikely to be worth reading.
One enlightening thing about this example is that engaging with a paper isn’t an all-or-nothing deal. The professor could read the names of the authors of the manuscript and let that guide them on whether or not to proceed reading more. And the professor can divide it even further: read the abstract, then decide whether or not to proceed; skim the rest of the manuscript, then decide whether or not to proceed; read the entire manuscript, then decide whether or not to proceed with checking references and/or deep diving into arguments.
And indeed, I believe that a professor who follows such a heuristic would tend to be more productive than one who just throws away every manuscript. Maybe I’m wrong about the typical experience of a typical math professor, but at least my experience with math professors at my college didn’t give me the impression that they were handed random manuscripts at such a high rate that simply reading the title and authors of every manuscript that came in their doors in order to filter them out would have a noticeable negative impact on their productivity. Maybe some superstar professors whose names are known to the layman might experience that, but those people due to their celebrity have to follow different rules than the rest of us.
In the case of something labeled a “concern troll,” it seems unlikely to me that, for most people who encounter things labeled “concern trolls,” they’re so inundated by arguments labeled “concern trolls” such that skimming the concern that’s raised in order to ascertain if it’s one worth engaging with is a significantly high cost. For someone of the stature of, say, Paul Krugman or Anita S, sure. They’re so famous that I doubt they have time to even read the names of the people who send them things that might get labeled “concern troll.”
And, of course, pre-committing to doing a deep dive into every argument that gets labeled a “concern troll” leaves one open to abuse via DDOS or even just DOS. But no one’s talking about a deep dive for every argument they encounter that gets labeled a “concern troll.” Merely that they not dismiss it just because someone labeled the argument a “concern troll.”
I think it’s possible and good to do both. I definitely agree that the best thing to do is to engage with the point and raise them yourself if they’re valid. Unfortunately, my experience tells me that that’s a near sure-fire formula for getting one labeled a concern troll oneself. Which is why I think it’s good to do both; it may be that the only way to actually get a valid argument through to someone engaging in the “argument gets labeled ‘concern troll’ -> argument isn’t worth engaging with” heuristic is to get them to – however briefly – override that heuristic in favor of actual fundamental analysis.
Lastly, again, I think such a heuristic of ignoring arguments that get labeled “concern trolls” can be a very healthy and good one to follow for one’s individual health and satisfaction. And it’s entirely reasonable that one would optimize for that rather than for getting at the truth or for maximizing the effectiveness of achieving political change. This isn’t a “lesser” consideration, merely a different one. It’s only “lesser” from the perspective that finding the truth is the most important value worth pursuing. In some contexts, this may be the case, but I believe that in many – likely most – other contexts, it’s not. The only issue is when someone claims to be getting at the truth while following this heuristic. If all you’re saying is that such a heuristic may be personally healthy for the individual following it, I don’t think we disagree. If you’re making the case that such a heuristic useful for landing at true conclusions, I disagree; I don’t claim that it’s certainly wrong, since I don’t have access to the underlying statistics, but I don’t think there’s enough evidence to claim that it’s true.
@albatross11
I agree. I’d add that, if one decides that dismissing arguments that one feels someone on the other side is making in bad faith is a good thing, then it seems likely to quickly lead to one honestly believing that every argument for a position one disagrees with is being made by the other side in bad faith. I think one way to combat that is to engage with arguments on their merits, and I think another way to combat that is to use a heuristic of requiring a very high bar before concluding that an argument is being made by the other side in bad faith. At the very least, to clear the bar should require input from some minimally invested 3rd party.
That’s only if one is interested in getting closer to having true beliefs via valid arguments. If one wants to prioritize personal health or comfort – very worthy priorities, undoubtedly – then such a heuristic might not be ideal, and the one Brad suggested may be far better. But I think, either way, one should be honest about what one is interested in.
Another solution is to argue with people you disagree with in one area but already know in another, and so can be reasonably sure that their arguments, whether or not correct, are made in good faith.
I’ve been involved in that situation on both sides. Quite recently I had an interaction on climate issues with someone I had interacted with in the SCA context. It was clear from her FB posts that her automatic response to anyone questioning her “we are destroying the planet” views was to assume the questioner was stupid, ignorant, or evil. I don’t know whether I shook her faith in her position, but I think she at least paid more attention to my points than if she had not already had reason to know I was none of those things.
Someone else I know from SCA and think highly of is seriously involved in online regulation issues and pretty clearly strongly in favor of policies I am inclined to be against, which makes me less sure of my position.
But this appeal to emotion is, essentially, an appeal to get past emotion. It’s saying “look, you can consider what I’m saying on the merits, and in fact have no reason not to”. Or at least “What I’m saying is in fact important, so please listen to it”.
This type of group signalling pisses me off. But it’s unfortunately effective, or at least somewhat so. Unfortunately many are all too eager to keep their ingroup pure, especially these days.
This clarified my thinking here significantly, thank you
I mean, bringing up reasonable seeming-concerns *can* be a fallacy. It’s one that has been discussed on this blog multiple times, under terms like “isolated demands for rigor.” I wouldn’t call it trolling, but if you bring up arguments not because you want to thoroughly discuss all the possible costs and benefits of a proposal but because you want to present a facade of unbiasedness while actually arguing for one side, that would be epistemically unvirtuous.
Now, I have no idea if that’s what Stephens is doing, and certainly I don’t expect Slate to be capable of distinguishing between the two. In fact, it would probably difficult for anyone to say with confidence that someone else is making an isolated demand for rigor, and probably most accusations of concern trolling are unfounded. But the concept is not without merit.
Or motivated reasoning.
Concern trolling is sort of like deliberately motivated reasoning.
I feel like this is a valid way to change peoples minds. We know arguing directly opposed to someones beliefs is almost never effective, so ‘concern trolling’ is likely more effective at nudging people. The issue here is that the troll in question is nudging in a direction you are opposed to.
as with every possible argument to sincerity, it depends if the person is being sincere or not, and also if the person is correct or not
as usual, sincerity is indexed in a bayesian sense to correctness, under the assumption that these usually correlate and correctness is difficult to spot – in other words, someone insincere shall be assumed to be wrong. People on this site prefer the epistemic approach – is this person actually right or wrong – and so do I, for the record.
does that clear it up sufficiently
This does not at all comport with my understanding of the term “concern troll.” Concern trolling is not the same as opposition; not even the same as dishonest opposition with isolated demands for rigor, etc.
The gravamen of concern trolling, in my opinion, is a facetious offer of advice to a party, couched in terms such that it purports to be “for their own good,” but which advice is offered by an opponent. The advice is usually either (1) deeply counter-intuitive or contradictory to what the party is currently doing, or (2) calls for the party to “save themselves” by agreeing with / acting in conformity with the opponent’s position, or (3) mocking a current strategy as being advantageous to the opponent.
It is almost always deeply insincere, but even if it is arguably sincere, it is concern trolling if it purports to know, value, and protect the interests of the party better than the party himself.
For example, if a hardcore Democrat partisan says “I am deeply concerned for the future of the Republican Party. I really appreciate having a healthy Republican Party in my country, and they are becoming captured by white identity politics. Therefore, for your own good, you need to repudiate this by changing your political platform to embrace affirmative action for blacks, denouncing White Privilege in a public speech, and having all current office holders in Southern states resign” – that is a concern troll.
If a partisan Republican says “You’re cracking up, Democrats. Your rabid shouting, mobbing, and obstruction to the fairly elected President is making you look like insane idiots to the ‘Silent Majority’ who decide elections in this country. If you don’t immediately cease all this talk of ‘Resistance,’ the Democratic Party will be moribund for a generation” – that is a concern troll.
If Mark Steyn (currently defendant in defamation lawsuit more or less for calling Michael Mann’s hockey stick graph “fraudulent”) says “Please, climate change activists, keep on trying to silence your political opponents through the courts. It makes it clear to everyone who’s embracing the thought police. It proves you don’t have any confidence in your arguments, or else you should stop litigating against people like me and embrace robust public debate of policy” – that is mostly a concern troll (also partly just invective).
If Bret Stephens says “I don’t think the arguments supporting climate change are sound, for X reasons. Here are some other arguments to consider” – not a concern troll. That is opposition.
Agreed. See wikipedia (apparently I can’t link, it’s the internet troll page). The classic example is the Republican staffer who pretended to be a Democrat on left-wing blog comment sections suggesting that it was a waste of effort running against the Republican candidate. The Democrat ultimately won.
That example (including the deception) is so extreme that I’d almost put it outside the bounds of concern trolling. From my perspective, it would have been more “the very definition of concern trolling” if the Republican staffer had admitted to being Republican, and then “advised” the Dems not to waste their resources because it was so important for them to save their dollars to compete against Bad Candidate X.
Even though I actually thought the argument not to filibuster Gorsuch made some political sense (the argument being that Dems should have reserved the remaining institutional capital of the filibuster for a more controversial nominee, horse-trading for some concession or keeping their powder dry for the eventual replacement of Ginsberg or Kennedy), any Republican publicly making that argument to a Democrat was concern trolling.
For me, the heart of concern trolling is not trying to pretend you are “one of them,” it is asserting that you are not “one of them” but nevertheless are going to tell them what to do out of disinterested, charitable, Christian concern for their well-being (which advice usually ends up looking like “do something that helps my side because in reality it’s for your own good.”)
EDIT: Note that in my definition, the idea a concern troll offers may sometimes genuinely be wise. But any time you see a column begin with “A little free advice for…” it’s usually a concern troll, whether the free advice is smart or not.
but i think it’s also worth noting that some of those statements at least appear to be true
which is, of course, the problem; concern troll is an ad hominem shortcut (basically, “you have reason to lie) to assessing the truth of the issue.
It’s pretty remarkable.
To take the first accusation as an example, Oremus argues that Bret Stephens is literally lying about his opinion – that Stephens claims:
(a) to be concerned about the possibility that a shift to a carbon tax would disproportionately burden the poor and
(b) to intend to do some more research and update his opinions,
when Oremus knows that:
(a) as a former opinion editor for the Wall Street Journal, Stephens does not give a shit about the poor and quite possibly is a serial killer who preys on them in secret, known only to police as “the monocle”; and
(b) Stephens knows full well that designs for a carbon tax are totes awesome and would not possibly be regressive once implemented by the US Congress, which has a reputation for getting this right.
OK, if Oremus is right, then I’m not too worried about the concern trolling, which I would classify more like challenging Collins with something like “Gail, but what about the poor – aren’t you worried that cash for clunkers deprived them of cars they needed for jobs.” I’m more worried about the actual lying, which is not something I look for in a journalist.
On the other hand, it’s a pretty serious accusation – I’m inclined to give people the benefit of the doubt, at least until Oremus comes up with something from Stephens showing that he does indeed hate the poor and wish them ill.
And of course, those are only relevant questions to an inquiry into whether Stephens is a liar. If you want to know whether a carbon tax hurts the poor, you pretty much need to look at the evidence pro and con. A tu quoque attack on Stephens isn’t super illuminating on the question, except to the extent it encourages you not to rely on appeals to the authority of random journalists’ opinions.
Well, if Stephens had as a WSJ opinion editor repeatedly pushed to make the tax code more regressive (seems likely, as lowering the top marginal tax rates is pretty much the #1 priority of the WSJ editorial page) then it looks pretty suspicious for him to claim that he’s very concerned about the regressivity of this particular tax. I’d certainly suspect dishonesty.
That’s definitely possible. I think the analysis overstates the number of supply-siders who think that it would be good policy to tax the poor, and in hundreds of columns, Stephens doesn’t ever seem to have personally endorsed raising taxes on the poor.
It’s definitely possible that Stephens doesn’t give a shit if the poor pay more taxes, in which case he isn’t concern troll, he’s a liar. On the other hand, it’s also entirely possible that he thinks that shifting the burden off the middle class and onto the poor is bad policy.
The problem I see with this is that while it may, sometimes, refer to a real thing (people disingenuously pretending to care about things you care about in order to convince you of something, a la this meme), it is too likely to be abused in the following way:
There are many if not most political issues where the difference is not a difference in desired outcome but a difference in ideas about how to bring about those outcomes. Believe it or not, most conservatives don’t want the poor to die in the streets due to lack of access to basic healthcare and most liberals don’t want the US to be like Venezuela. They just have different views about cause and effect.
So if a conservative says “look, I care about the poor too, but I disagree about the best way to help them,” the default assumption should not be that the conservative’s care for the poor is fake (after all, how could anyone who cared about the poor oppose raising the minimum wage??), but that he has different ideas about how to help them. The idea of “concern trolling” justifies assuming your ideological opponents are being disingenuous when, in most cases, they probably just disagree with you about how to get where you’d both like to go.
Speaking of which:
The more I read about the Portland stabbing, the more certain I am that it’s worth questioning the original narrative. A few things jump out to me in this article.
1. Why is he in one of those glass cases like he’s Eichmann or something? Are they worried someone in the crowd is going to shoot him? Who might it be that might do that? Or perhaps they want to visually depict him in a manner typically associated with Nazis such that everyone will associate him with Nazis?
2. He seems to be intelligent enough to realize that self defense + free speech is the only chance he has. I don’t think he has a chance in hell at getting out of this, but IF he could establish that his behavior towards the women in question was in fact lawful and was not intimidation or menacing, AND could establish that he did not start the physical confrontation and had legitimate reason to fear for his life, he may have a case here.
3.
This is the first I’ve heard about this one. Apparently there was a fourth guy who was not stabbed. The only thing we know about this guy is that he tried to de-escalate the situation, apparently in contrast to the other three? And the other three were stabbed, and he was not. This suggests the motives were, in fact, at least a little bit defensive in nature and not based in hate or white supremacy or whatever.
4.
If he’s such an Islamophobe, why would he use “Christian or Muslim” as if they are interchangeable? Given that we also know he spoke positively of Bernie Sanders on Facebook, perhaps instead of being a right-wing Trump supporter, he’s a Bill Maher style leftist who hates all religious people? This particular brand of hate is not at all uncommon in Portland, while being a militant white supremacist definitely is…
re: 1: Do you really think that they installed a glass box in the courtroom for this particular case just to make a oblique political association? At any rate, here’s an article discussing a crime with no particular political implications where the defendant is pictured in the same sort of box.
re: 3: Or it suggests that he was subdued before he could attack the fourth person, or that whatever burst of emotion that had prompted his violence began to fade at that time, or even that he was acting only against the people who continued the fight after the fourth person disengaged, but that it was a fight he started and he is therefore barred from any legal or moral claim to self defense, or any number of things that didn’t occur to me in the 90 seconds I took to think about it.
re: 4. That does support the “psychotic” case some, but it’s not like anti-Christianity is uniquely leftist. Plenty of neonazis out there who think all the trouble started when people traded in Woden for a peacenik Jew.
(also, while Portland is famously liberal, inland Oregon is famously a hotbed of radical rightism–and his time in prison likely would have exposed him to those types)
(also, also, there’s no question that he was at least some kind of Trump/alt-right supporter based on his social media and protest activity. the questions before the jury are whether he was some kind of Bernie-or-Bust person that went to Trump after Bernie lost, which appears to have been the case, and/or whether the basic fact is that he’s psychotic and any political activities are just outlets of that psychosis)
Going off the topic you raise in your comment here, but this part brought something to mind:
I don’t know if you guys know about the new Wonder Woman movie. I haven’t seen it (and am not really planning to see it) but seemingly it’s set in the First World War (isn’t that a change from canon where WW was involved in the Second?) Anyway, someone on Tumblr approvingly reblogged stills from it of the Amazons taking out a German machine-gun nest on the White Cliffs of Dover(? so it looked to me, maybe it was meant to be on the French side of La Manche? But definitely white cliffs!) with a tag about “taking out Nazis”.
This is the First World War, remember. But it would seem that “German soldiers = Nazis” no matter what, either that or they were trying to make the political point by associating that with the whole “punching Nazis” meme.
I mean, sometimes people are just ignorant.
The choice to do WWI instead of WWII was pretty important to the plot and theme of the movie, which was Wonder Woman marveling at the senselessness of war and trying to stop it via a deus ex machina–harder to pull that off when one of the two sides are Nazis.
I wondered if perhaps the film makers thought the Second World War and Nazis were over-done, so they picked the First World War instead, plus with all the Captain America movies, the Nazi-punching is associated with him so they wanted to avoid stepping on those toes, never mind that having both Cap and Wondy slugging it out with the Germans on the same battlefields at roughly the same times would be over-egging the pudding 🙂
But yeah, looks like for some people it’s “Us versus the Germans is Us versus the Nazis alla time, alla place”.
There is actually a bit in the movie that shows how even the German generals were sick of the war and the whole thing was just the project of a few rampant egos.
Canonically, Wonder Woman’s origin story starts in World War II; this movie shifts it to World War I specifically to avoid having Naziesque Evil Villains for most of the story. WW winds up fighting on the allied side, albeit in Belgium rather than Dover. There’s a Dover scene, but it’s where she’s waiting for a ship to the front and seeing the mangled human remnant returning from it. For most of the movie, she is on a naively optimistic quest to find and defeat the One Evil Supervillain who is making the generally good and decent German people fight such an incomprehensibly horrific war against the generally good and decent people on the allied side.
Spoilers Below:
She identifies what she not-unreasonably believes to be the one evil supervillain responsible. Defeats him in a brutal fight that ends with her sword run through his chest, very non-superheroic. And they don’t stop. Not the German soldiers, not the Allied ones, and not because any of them are Evil Nazis but because all of them are humans and killing each other in bloody senseless wars is part of what humans do. What she just did herself. It very nearly breaks her, and when she reinvents herself as a superhero it has to be one who brings her own very strong core principles to the fight because neither “side with the Good Guys” nor “defeat the Supervillain” is a useful guide.
Also, because this is a Hollywood Comic-Book Movie, they then say “just kidding” and in the last act introduce an entirely new Evil Supervillain for her to kill and so immediately end World War I and save the day. I wish I were not making that up, and I wish they hadn’t have done that. But for the 80% of the movie that is really good, it’s important that the story be set in the World War that didn’t have Evil Nazis opposed by unambiguous Good Guys.
But if Tumbler has this as Wonder Woman vs The Nazis, Tumbler is missing the point.
Huh, I might actually see this now. That’s a superhero plot I haven’t seen done before, which definitely isn’t what I was getting from the trailers.
Shame about the last 20%, though.
oh, say it isn’t so 🙂
This story at least has a very basic narrative of the events. It still elides a lot of stuff, but not nearly as much as other stories, including that CNN one.
BLUF is that Christian was drinking on the train and started yelling epithets at the two girls. The two younger guys intervened (Namkai-Meche and Fletcher), Christian pushed Fletcher, Fletcher pushed back, then Christian started stabbing. Best (the Army vet) then moved to intervene and was himself stabbed.
I haven’t dug up the story to post a link, but when the guy was arrested he bragged about stabbing people in the neck. Like Jared Lee Loughner, trying to get a coherent narrative out of this guy is going to be a lost cause. Contra your point 2, I don’t think there’s any considered defense here. He seems to have a…let’s say idiosyncratic view of what his rights are, similar to how sovereign citizens think that a court can’t prosecute them because of the fringe on the flag.
For your point 4, Portland is pretty leftwing, but the rest of Oregon is not. It’s eminently believable that there are right-wing hate groups in and around Portland that filter in from the surrounding areas. There are also moderate right-wingers here (I know because I am one). As far as left wing nonsense, it’s frustrating, but it seems to be confined to protests and the like. I wore an Army uniform every weekday on the MAX during my commute to work for two years, and never once had a problem. The left wingers are out there, they’re crazy, but they only get themselves wound up in large groups and not on an individual basis.
I also grew up in rural Oregon. I know what it’s like.
Does anybody have background about the “March for Free Speech” that Christian attended? I’ve heard it called “right-wing” and “alt-right,” but I can’t find much contemporaneous coverage about who organized the march or what it was about.
Christian seems like a nut. Some of his postings are clearly anti-racist, others look fairly racist.
http://www.oregonlive.com/portland/index.ssf/2017/05/who_is_jeremy_christian_facebo.html
Thank you to everyone who answered my questions in OT 76.75. I really enjoyed reading your generous and thoughtful responses.
Here’s to another installment. As always, I want to learn more about modern conservatism. To that end, I want to ask specific questions, and I’m hoping you will answer. If there’s an obvious follow-up question, or I need clarification, I will ask other questions. Otherwise, my default setting is shut up and listen.
Next questions :
1. What would you like me to read? Books, essays, blogs, magazines, historical texts, etc.
2. What do you think are the major threats facing America, from within and without, in terms of existential risk and in terms of unacceptable societal change?
—
As always, I would ask two favors, because if this erupts into a massively multiplayer online mutual blowtorching, I will not learn anything and might get banhammered. Firstly, Red Tribers : I think it would be easiest to learn from conservative ideas allowed to stand on their own, without resorting to mere opposition to liberal ideas (though, obviously, if I ask what you don’t like about a certain liberal idea, that’s unavoidable). Second, Blue Tribers : I hope you will let any responses stand on their own, without any attempt to rebut them / pick a fight / sneer / etc. Even if you think something is flat wrong, please try to hold your peace in my subthread.
Edit: Thanks, Vermillion. If I can find a good link to Heaney’s “Terminus,” I’ll put that somewhere.
That link to the poem doesn’t work FYI.
Edit: Glad you noticed before the edit timer was up, looking forward to the upcoming responses.
I would like to point out Dr. Hsu ‘s climate science thread…as a window into conservative thought.
Its pretty fascinating.. a beautifully articulated window into the science/anti-science issue.
https://infoproc.blogspot.fr/2017/06/epistemic-caution-and-climate-change.html
1. It’s realllllllly long. But I’ve always considered Atlas Shrugged to be Grey Tribe’s magnum opus F-You to the Blue Tribe. As in: this is the logical extreme of what happens when a society elevates compassion over reason as a guiding principle.
For more traditional conservative perspective, A Tale of Two Cities or Edmund Burke’s Reflections on the Revolution in France are classic take downs of utopian impulses.
2. Idiocracy – i.e. exponential breeding of the permanent underclass. I personally know multiple men who are between 30 and 35 years old, have between 6-7 children, with 3-4 significant others, and they’re not done yet! All of the children are on welfare. All of the mothers are on welfare. There is an actual line to get child support because the fathers don’t make enough to support all of the children through wage garnishment. For some of them, this behavior is already 2-3 generations in.
I’m all for welfare to support the unfortunate and the unlucky. But reliance on public support requires giving up some options. People on the public dole should have mandatory, long-lasting birth control – either depo shots or IUD’s.
Hopefully I have enough Gray Tribe bona fides around here to say this without it coming off as sneering, but: the first third of Atlas Shrugged would be an outstanding Gray Tribe manifesto. But when you pull in the other two thirds, it’s no good — the message the plot ends up pushing is effectively “we’re fucked, and the only thing that can save us is class warfare”. Not Marxist class warfare, but class warfare nonetheless — and where the standards for being part of the productive class are set so high that practically no one meets them. It is incredibly alienating, and for a lot of people I can see it subverting the book’s best and most important point up to then, which is “it’s okay to work for yourself”.
An important secondary point is that there’s a difference between getting money and getting paid for useful work, but it’s quite possible to get rich doing useful work.
Way to reign in the power of the state!
Just give the females an education and the males an ample supply of video games and porn. That’ll take care of most instances of reproduction right quick.
For me, conservatism flows from biology, which, as a former left-libertarian – now alt-right – I was insufficiently familiar with. Read Greg Cochran’s book, The Ten Thousand Year Explosion, and then read his blog, West Hunter, including the archives. They’re not long, and were endlessly fascinating to me even when I was on the left. You’ll also see West Hunter in Scott Alexander’s blogroll. The implications of biology formed the intellectual root of my conservatism.
The emotional root of my conservatism comes from art, and the sense of continuity with Western civilization. See Lord Clark’s classic art history series, Civilisation.
As for threats to America, this is what keeps the right up at night:
1. Nuclear war. This has been the primary threat unceasingly since 1949, and is the main reason I and others in my conservative bubble voted against Hillary Clinton.
2. Demographic change. Low-IQ mass immigration, unless halted, will change America into a middle-income country. If you import Mexico long enough, you become Mexico. This threatens our culture, our standard of living, our physical safety, and our crucially important global role as the engine of scientific and technological progress. Mexicans are bad enough, Muslims and Africans are worse. It must be stopped soon, as immigrant birth rates are high, and even then, we’ll need incentives for recent immigrants to leave.
3. The Left. I don’t mean left-libertarians and classical liberals – they are few in number and harmless enough – I mean the rising left: socialists and SJWs and ethnic identitarians. What we see in universities today is the future. Unless stopped soon, their attacks on us and everything we believe in will lead to civil war: not now, but once they’ve locked in a permanent majority due to demographic change, and lose all constraint. Immigrants vote mostly for the Democrats; young immigrants, overwhelmingly so.
4. Terrorism, mostly due to tail risks: suitcase nukes and bioterrorism. It also strengthens the surveillance state.
5. Tyrannical government. The Deep State grows in power every year. Perhaps Trump can slow it down, but I doubt that he can stop it.
As a transhumanist, I’ll add aging and AI risk, but those are not common positions on the left or right.
Do you mind clarifying your thinking behind the 1st bullet point (nuclear war)? I feel like that point in particular is arguing by assertion. Per the spirit of the original post, I want to underscore that I’m not trying to spark a debate about the validity of the claim, I’m just interested to hear what specific evidence/beliefs/models you’re using to make the claim (assuming I’m reading it right) that “Hillary Clinton as President implies a significant increase in the risk of nuclear war, which is not implied by the Presidency of any other candidate”. (If I misunderstood your claim, please correct me too!)
PS. I’m a conservative from a very blue state, so while I think I’ve done well at broadening my thinking about social and philosophical issues, I readily caveat that in terms of my thinking about international-relations I’m generally stuck in a Blue Tribe bubble. So please accept the possibility of me missing something that to you is obvious.
Hillary was perceived as a hawk; in particular she’d favored a no-fly zone over Syria, which would have brought a point of contention with Russia (which was, and still is, providing air support to Assad’s side and might understandably be peeved if their aircraft were being shot down).
That particular issue probably wouldn’t have amounted to much besides the usual posturing and saber-rattling. But actual issues were scarce enough in the last election that any objective policy proposal was being interpreted far out of proportion to its object-level significance, and this was no exception. And to be fair, increasing tension with Russia probably does incrementally increase the probability of nuclear war.
HRC was a hawk alright– she had seen the sims.
ANY no-fly zone topples Assad in the simulations.
Obama’s Red Line would have toppled Assad.
Was she perceived as someone who would do reckless and not listen to advisors?
She was perceived as someone who would be doling out the reckless advice herself, given that she was the one who pushed Obama into a Libyan intervention he didn’t want.
Sure. The claim, in expanded form, is: Hillary Clinton made various brazenly anti-Russia comments during her campaign, e.g. support for a no-fly zone in Syria, support for overthrowing the Assad regime, support for providing arms to the Ukrainian government, calling a potential Russian cyberattack on the US an “act of war”. That’s all that I remember, but there were more.
These comments are believable because Clinton is a known hawk: she was pro-Iraq War, she pushed for the Libya intervention as Secretary of State, and she tried to convince Obama to overthrow Assad.
Compare this to Donald Trump, who expressed support for getting along with Russia and potentially allying with them against ISIS.
Also, the Democratic Party is considerably more anti-Russia than the Republicans, except for a few neocon holdouts, so Clinton in office would have been pressured by her base to increase US-Russia tensions. If you doubt this, see the polls.
Also, we on the right had concerns regarding Clinton’s temperament, her possible alcoholism, her health, and her good judgment — overthrowing Gaddafi was her baby, and it was disastrous. We did not trust her to make decisions of war and peace. We know that the left say similar things about Trump, and we don’t believe them.
Note that this issue is more about individual politicians than it is left/right. Bernie’s foreign policy would have been terrible, but at least he would not have caused a nuclear war. But if John McCain were president, I would fear for my life. Conservative thinking on foreign policy is moving toward isolationism, away from neoconservatism, and toward realism, away from pro-democracy liberal interventionism.
All of these things gave us pause. Russia is and always has been the only power capable of physically destroying the United States, so good relations are paramount, literally more important than anything else. I’m not saying that Hillary Clinton would have started a nuclear war, she probably wouldn’t have, but she would have raised the risk, and that is unacceptable.
Thanks for expanding on this! Definitely found it valuable.
As with last time – thanks for asking this. Providing my originally-blue-tribe-now-mostly-libertarian opinions, but also excited to see what everyone else offers here.
1. I wish I could recommend some specific really solid thing for #1, but sadly don’t have any single reference to point you at. I’d just advise reading a lot of psychology and economics, especially ones that acknowledge the divide between normative and descriptive models. Things like Freakonomics, Thinking Fast and Slow, Misbehaving, etc may or may not change your political stance (depending on your deep-seated values), but it will inevitably make you (this is the generic you, not making any assertions about where you specifically are on this spectrum) able to spend more time discussing things in effective-tactics space rather than in emotional-space. I think Freakonomics’s discussion of things like how Roe v Wade decreased the crime rate is a great example (and, if we’re forced to classify it, is actually a blue-tribe anecdote, as most reasonable people will read it as an argument in favor of allowing abortions) – it demonstrates how what looks like a discussion about values, sanctity of human life, etc has huge side effects – which sometimes are (arguably) large enough in scale to become more relevant than the first-order consequences of the decision entirely.
Re: 2, honestly I think it’s just scale/complexity/ego depletion. In my particular values system, my happiness is deeply intertwined with the degree to which I’m able to model the world around me accurately. So for me, greater complexity is *always* a huge negative, and of the time spent thinking about the “big” questions, I’m usually focused on “how can we reduce this problem to something where a single human fully understands what’s happening to them?” (For a bit of grounding, this leads me to beliefs like “we should enforce every single law on the books every single opportunity we have”, because I’d much rather live in a world where the model is simple – what’s written down explicitly – compared to one with intricate, maddening complexities of human nature, precedent, interpretations, etc.
To reframe that in the context of your original question – the threat facing America (or at least its citizens) is our need to maintain ourselves in *all* respects as a single entity.
Apologies, I’m prone to rambling so trying to be concise here, but please speak up if you’re confused about what I’m saying here and I’ll try to clarify.
I’m not exactly a conservative (more of a lapsed libertarian), but I will recommend Thomas Sowell’s book _Knowledge and Decisions_ as one that I found useful in understanding the world from a conservative perspective. A major theme in the book is how a lot of decisionmaking processes get broken because the people pushing for the decision don’t have any way of knowing how it’s working out–they get no effective feedback. (I recall he talked about this w.r.t. judicial activism in particular–a judge ends up making a decision in court without any real way of gauging how that decision actually works out, and no mechanism for any effective feedback to arrive to tell him how to make better decisions next time.)
(It’s important to distinguish Thomas Sowell the newspaper columnist, whose columns were mostly generic bashing of the other side, from Thomas Sowell the writer of deep and interesting books. Same guy, but very different quality of output.)
What should you read?
Proverbs from the Bible.
Anna Karenina, because the family and family life are central to conservatism and the novel explores all the problems that prevent good family formation.
Les Employes,/i> Balzac followed by The Firm and The Problem of Social Cost by Coase
Biggest threat is likely the various pension systems over the next 30 years, as multiple societies both age and grow slowly.
However, the threat I suspect we’re least prepared to deal with would be global agriculture over the next century if solar cycle 25 follows 24’s and trends toward a grand minimum or the overdue mega quake/tsunami on the Juan de Fuca Plate.
I’m a very conservative libertarian, and strongly religious: I think if you let people alone, and use force only to sustain exit rights, the societies they build will be very conservative.
In ascending order of required commitment, reading I’d suggest.
Doug Muder, Red Family Blue Family: Making Sense of the Values Issue. From the left, but gives a very fair description of the right. (Note that I think that describing the key conservative constituency at this time as the “married working class” rather than the “white working class” captures the key difference better.)
Thomas Sowell’s A Conflict of Visions, well summarized here. The book is higher-commitment, but the link is a good starting point.
The last chapter of The Bell Curve; not the part about intelligence, but the final chapter, saying “so, if intelligence varies, and isn’t really mutable, what kind of society should we build? We should build a society with clear, understandable rules, in which you don’t need to be smart to have a valued place.”
Erik von Kuenelt-Leddihn, Leftism: from de Sade and Marx to Hitler and Marcuse, the introduction and the first four chapters. It’s available as a PDF download. It provides a very useful guide to some distinctions that are important to conservative thinking (freedom vs tolerance, fairness vs equality). It is not hard to read, but it’s a dense book.
On number 2, the major threat facing America is the break-down of the institutions that support family formation and maintenance. The out-of-wedlock birth rate has skyrocketed (3.1% and 24% for white and blacks respectively in 1965, 18% and 64% respectively now), and the divorce rate has risen hugely over the same time frame. As a result, the percent of children under 18 living with both parents has fallen from around 85% to around 65%. Key institutions, in my mind, are a strong stigma for divorce and cohabitation outside marriage (say, as strong as for smoking in the office); a labor market designed to prioritize two-parent, one-income families; and churches that can mobilize the needed support for caring for a small child.
If you can tolerate partisan writing, a good sample of the conservative blogosphere can be found at National Review and at the Federalist.
NRO uses a huge variety of writers, of widely varying quality – some are thoughtful and insightful, some are mostly bomb-throwers. Each has his or her own hobbyhorse that she relentlessly promotes. They do a good job representing a broad spectrum of conservative opinion on the news of the day, but they’re also heavily anti-Trump (they even devoted a whole issue to attacking him), so I can’t say that they’re representative of the entire right wing.
The Federalist is similar. I like their content, but they’re often less wonky and more social war-y than NR. They trend more towards traditional social conservatism, I think.
Reason, of course, is a popular libertarian site.
As for books, I can only echo what others have written. Thomas Sowell. Charles Murray. Victor Davis Hanson does great ancient history, but also insists on analyzing modern culture as if he were a 5th-century BC Mediterranean olive farmer. William F. Buckley’s God and Man at Yale is a good intro to “mainstream” conservatism as of the ’50s, and lots of right-wingers are heir to that tradition.
I would like to continue the dark-side-of-quantum-immortality discussion from the last open thread.
The issue is very much akin to anthropics and SSA vs. SIA. The quantum immortality idea is the SSA-like one, and says that you should only care about your average utility over branches where you’re alive and conscious, so you can happily play quantum Russian Roulette. The mainstream MW view is more like SIA: that you should care about your total utility over the tree, weighted by the Born probabilities, and thus playing quantum Russian Roulette is a horrifying waste of 1/6 of a life.
The latter view leads to normal behavior, mostly indistinguishable from what you’d do under Copenhagen. The former view leads to all the weird eternity-of-torture stuff.
Kind of an aside: I would recommend the Zero Escape game series (999, Virtue’s Last Reward, and Zero Time Dilemma) as one that touches upon this topic, in a video game-specific way. Also plays with some related concepts like the Sleeping Beauty paradox and the anthropic principle
Strongly second this recommendation. They don’t deal with any concepts that would blow a person who already knows all about this stuff’s mind, but they’re awesome mysteries that use the gaming medium to do some really really cool stuff with how they tell their stories.
Ugh. The idea of quantum immortality presupposes general immortality.
The formulation of the original problem is misleading and is prone to overextension. Suppose the following :
– Instead of a vial of lethal gas, the box contains a gumball machine.
– If radiodecay is not detected, the machine will dispense a gumball.
– If radiodecay is detected, the machine stops dispensing gumballs.
Are we forced to conclude, therefore, that in a single world of all possible worlds, the machine will dispense gumballs until the entire universe is subsumed in a giant black hole, formed from condensed gumballs, a la the mole of moles?
No. Eventually, the machine will run out of gumballs.
Same thing with a human life, the duration of which is not merely determined by an arbitrary experimental apparatus. Eventually, we all die. So unless the experiment has a defined length, every lifetime ends in death. One of those deaths will occur via dehydration, starvation, disease, or old age (depending on the parameters of the experiment). We can not even allow that an experimental apparatus could somehow confer immortality.
We can only conclude that, unless the quantum suicide experiment has a limited duration, it will maximally last as long as the researcher’s natural life. Quantum immortality is possible iff general immortality is possible.
If we are baseline immortal… then the reason why quantum immortality is worse than general immortality is precisely because you are trapped in a box for the rest of your life with a suicide machine. It seems to me that this situation is bad for a similar reason that being a non-immortal trapped in a box for the rest of your life with a suicide machine would be bad.
I think fully general quantum immortality relies on the idea that spontaneous random changes to atoms (i.e. one of your DNA molecules rearranging itself to have longer telomeres) have a vanishingly small, but technically nonzero, probability. (but the probability of such changes resulting in you being fully healthy rather than merely technically alive is much lower) And the more certain your classical-physics death, the more proportional weight weird quantum events contribute to the timelines in which you are still alive.
Ugh, that’s Science as Attire.
Besides, that idea proves too much. By that logic, literally anything is possible, including the researcher spontaneously developing tolerance to the toxic gas, in which case they survive forever in every world. It pays no rent. You can’t take it seriously.
The quantum immortality position, that one should maximize average utility across possible futures containing oneself, is mathematically coherent and leads to dramatically different behavior if taken seriously.
And it’s true full stop that weird possibilities like spontaneous macroscopic changes have epsilon, rather than zero, probability.
ADifferentAnonymous,
Beliefs and ideas must pay rent by constraining expectations. Claiming that “even really weird things like macroscopic changes can have non-zero probability therefore we have to take those probabilities seriously” literally permits anything. That claim is a fake explanation.
Mathematical coherence can not forge truth from error.
My understanding of quantum immortality is that the point of it is that weighing events by their probability within the branches in which you are alive is as legitimate as weighing them by their probability within all possible futures including the ones where you are dead.
Rahien: If you’re maximizing average utility on branches where you survive, then weird tiny probabilities can become relevant. These aren’t lawless: physics tells us which chances are more miniscule than others. (For the rest of us, these tiny chances are implied invisible)
Immortality people expect to experience immortality, possibly in a mangled state. They absolutely do anticipate experiences as a consequence of their belief.
random832, ADifferentAnonymous,
Back up a step.
If we are going to be doling out probability mass, then we have to start with a reasonable idea of the base probabilities, so that we can calculate appropriate proportions.
But epsilon is not a reasonable probability. To describe epsilon as “tiny” is to arbitrarily assign it a definite and meaningful value. In doing so, we permit everything with epsilon probability to occur and our reasoning proves too much. For instance, the probability of a metal plate becoming staying cool on the side facing a heat source, but getting hot on the other side, due to handwave-heat-conduction-handwave, is epsilon. Saying “epsilon > 0” amounts to saying “I believe that this actually could happen and you aren’t allowed to dispute that” under the guise of mathematics. It’s a fake explanation.
Even if the underlying claim is merely “Given sufficiently numerous worlds, every thing with nonzero probability will happen,” it’s an error. It is equivalent to “It is meaningfully possible that anything with nonzero probability could happen in our world.” This claim does not merely permit us to widen our anticipations to consider that any thing could occur, it attaches an enormous caveat to any idea that does pay rent. The claim actually erodes rationality.
Edit: sorry, wanted to include everyone
There are quantitative laws determining all of the tiny probabilities I’m talking about. If I accepted quantum immortality I could set about determining which seemingly-impossible extensions of my life are more probable than others, and which interventions, if any, will make it so that they’re happy ones. I would then expect to probably experience those after my natural lifespan ended. Rent would be paid.
It is not meaningfully possible that particle-bouncing incidental immortality can happen in our world. The idea is that there could be an anthropic engine that reliably gets you to the ludicrously rare world where that does happen, and NOT the other ludicrously rare worlds where e.g. the metal plate warms on the wrong side or gumballs teleport into the gumball machine from other planets. This is what random832 and ADifferentAnonymous are referring to when they talk about averaging/weighing futures/events over only futures containing your alive self.
ADifferentAnonymous,
This is a conceptual error.
Epsilon is not a tiny number that we can calculate from known quantities. Epsilon is a positive number so small that if Xn falls within X∞ ±ε for a sufficiently-large n, then Xn converges to X∞, no matter how small ε becomes. It is a boundary, not a zone. If you can derive a probability from some natural law, it isn’t epsilon.
Incorrect.
You can’t assume quantum immortality is true so that you can grant meaningful probabilities to seemingly-impossible circumstances in order to figure out how quantum immortality is true. This is a logical fallacy.
Moreover, if you have somehow gotten yourself to the claim that “all seemingly-impossible circumstances are up for grabs,” you can’t then claim “we could then rule out certain circumstances as seemingly-impossible.”
> It pays no rent.
MWI versus Copenhgaen pays no rent, yet the faithful are supposed to believe. Why>
The time has finally arrived! Back in…February, I think? I dropped a link to a Holocaust revisionist documentary that I had found on YouTube. Predictably, it wrinkled a lot of people’s sprinkles. Various commenters accused me of trolling or posting in bad faith, without any intent to have a real discussion. A few were curious, but all agreed that ain’t nobody got time to sit and watch a four-hour documentary on a controversial topic at the prompting of an infrequent commenter.
Then Said Achmiz suggested, in a heartwarming gesture of good faith and respect for free speech, that if I were really serious about having a discussion about this film, that I should make a transcript of it and host it on a website so that everyone could read it at their leisure, since SSC’s commentariat are generally more reading than visual-oriented. Various commenters agreed that if I did this, they’d read it and give it a chance. So, taking them at their word, I did just that. I had never so much as toyed with HTML or CSS before, but with the assistance of a few people (who know who they are and who have my sincerest thanks), I managed to cobble together what I consider to be a passable imitation of a website, on which I am hosting the transcript of the film along with various screenshots, links to sources, and commentary/clarifications by yours truly.
For those who’ve been waiting for this, and for those who haven’t but may be curious, I now invite you to go to my website – but before you do, keep a few things in mind.
First, this is my first website, so please try to be understanding of any errors I may have missed and be gentle with feedback (though if you notice anything I need to fix, please tell me!) The site should function correctly on mobile devices, but then again, it may not. In any case, it “Works On My Machine”, and will probably work fine on laptops and desktops.
Secondly, the free webhosting service I’ve been using has been experiencing just enough issues to make me worry, but not enought to stop using it, in the form of 403, 500 and 502 errors related to the seemingly constant maintenance they’re performing on one network node or another. Service has been much better in the last week (apparently they finished some major changes) so I’m optimistic, but if you get one of these errors while trying to view my site, I apologize but can’t help you. You’ll just have to wait and try again later. I’ve been working on getting a WordPress blog up, but it’s not finished, so if for some reason everyone is telling me they can’t view my site, I’ll try this again in another open thread when my WordPress blog is done.
Third and last, I want you to know that I do take this topic seriously and that I worked very hard over several months to accomodate the commentariat here so that we could have this discussion. As I mentioned, I’m taking you all at your word that you’d be willing to read the transcript and have a calm, reasoned conversation on the subject of Holocaust revisionism. If you wish to take part in the discussion, please show me the same courtesy I’ve shown you and read the transcript in its entirety before commenting. Contribute to discussion by making calm, specific criticism or comments related to the content of the transcript. If you don’t want to do this, then please just…don’t comment! No one is forcing you to be part of this discussion.
Without further ado, here is a link to my website. Give it a thorough read and then come back and let’s all discuss our thoughts (take your time; not only is it very long, meaning I won’t expect many replies right away, but I’m gonna go to sleep after posting this, as I’ve been awake for over 24 hours just so I could get the first post EDIT: and still missed it, lol). Is there any credence whatsoever to revisionist arguments, or are they all insane bigots? Is the truth somewhere in between? Whatever the answer, I think we can hash it out in a mature, civil manner.
As detailed here, this thread is /pol/ trolling us by trying to get us to look into this stuff. Please don’t feed the trolls. Also, NIP is banned.
As you predicted the server seems to be down or somesuch because your site isn’t loading for me. I’ll try again later, no guarantee I’ll have anything useful or interesting to say about it.
I will definitely give it a go, it just happens that this weekend is going to be crazy busy at my place of employment so I haven’t time right now for more than some hit-and-run commenting. But you did the work and put your money where your mouth is, so the least we can do is respond in kind 🙂
I read fairly in depth up to about chapter 8, then skimmed to the conclusion. I have to say that this is fairly well argued, although I get the whiff of cherry-picked or at the very least biased reporting of the same type the mainstream media does of not giving the whole story, although it could well be the case, my inner referee just starts throwing flags whenever witness credibility is called out on weird unrelated things like the author of that youtube video argues about the no-wound-from-bullet story that is weirdly focused on in the first chapter (although later, Wernick is shown to be unreliable regarding corpses, gas chambers, and others).
However, without delving into the research or cited pieces myself, the arguments presented moved me much closer to the belief of “6 million is likely a heavily inflated number, but rounding up jewish people into camps with the resultant starvation, violence, deaths, and disease was still terrible and had a large body count. Although it maybe wasn’t -gas the jews- level bad in the manner of the industrialization of murder it was still a terrible mark on history with genocide still as the functional intended result”
I’m going to reply in a lot more depth to this, but for now, let me just comment that yes, this video’s sources are indeed quite cherry-picked (which is not nearly the least of its sins). To give a simple example from near the start:
The narrator cites Holocaust historian Raul Hilberg, whose research showed 5.1 million Jews killed (yes, just Jews, not all Holocaust victims, as the narrator says—that part is actually … let’s charitably say, accidentally poor wording on the narrator’s part).
And it’s true: Hilberg is a respected Holocaust historian, and his estimate for the number of Jewish Holocaust victims is 5.1 million. (Wikipedia has all of this, I won’t bother linking)
But he’s not the only Holocaust historian! There are many others; and all the others disagree with Hilberg’s figure. Hilberg’s estimate is, in fact, very nearly the lowest among mainstream Holocaust historians (and by far the lowest among those who wrote later and had access to more sources):
(from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Holocaust#Victims_enumerated)
Why does the narrator pick Hilberg, out of them all? Is it a coincidence that he picked the historian whose estimate for the number of Holocaust victims was the lowest available? In fact, why use just one source, when there are many? Why does he not even mention that other estimates exist, that other historians disagree?
Filtered evidence is how these sorts of conspiracy theories work.
I look forward to seeing you prove that assertion when you have the time, fam.
I think I can answer those questions pretty easily. First, though, allow me to correct you. He doesn’t just use Hilberg as a source. You did read the whole transcript, did you not? Hilberg is his main authorial source, yes, but he also looks at Yitzhak Arad’s “Belzec, Sobibor, Treblinka: The Operation Reinhard Death Camps”, and he specifically mentions in the first few minutes of the film that he does this for reasons of cross-verification in case Hilberg is uniquely wrong. Then, besides the two mainstream historians he pulls sources from (and I should remind you that it’s the sources he’s ultimately criticizing, sources which many other Holocaust historians also use), there’s a whole bibliography’s worth of sources he pulls data from. I don’t actually have a full bibiography, but just from memory I know he looked at:
– Websites like the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, Yale’s Avalon Project, nizkor and deathcamps.org, etc.
– Books like “The Death Camp Treblinka” by Alexander Donat, “Voices and Views” by Deborah Dwork (which is full of excerpts from historians’ works), the Nuremburg transcripts, etc.
– Magazine articles, periodicals, etc.
…and this is setting aside the primary sources he digs up from Hilberg and Arad’s biblographies. So when you say
You’re being a little more than disengenous. Please stop that, ol’ buddy ol’ pal. It’s beneath you.
As for why he picked Hilberg as his first source, it probably has something to do with the fact that Hilberg’s “The Destruction of the European Jews”, according to Wikipedia:
In other words, the Narrator picked it because it’s chock-full of some of the very first comprehensive looks at primary sources. So when you say:
…I have to say, quite probably. Considering it’s the very first comprehensive, in-depth look at Holocaust history and that, as I mentioned, it certainly is not the only source he looked at, as well as the fact that the “final tally” of the entire Holocaust isn’t the focus or scope of this film, at all, I’d say it’s entirely coincidental that he picked Hilberg and that Hilberg’s estimate was the lowest.
It’s also how erroneous historical narratives can work 😉
Also, objection, your Honor! Conspiracy theory? Assertion without evidence!
Does he cite any of those other historians listed in the Wikipedia article I quoted? (Lestschinsky, Bauer, Rozett, Benz, Gilbert, Dawidowicz)
Does he cite any other estimates for the total number of Jewish victims, other than Hilberg’s estimate? Does he acknowledge that there are other estimates, from other mainstream historians?
Does he use any source other than Hilberg to establish the number of Jewish victims?
We’re talking about just the claim about the number of victims, now. Nothing else.
@Said
No to all of those. Would you mind explaining why that’s relevant?
I should also remind you that if Hilberg’s estimate is the lowest, and if that estimate is wrong and the true number of total victims is higher, that actually strengthens many of the Narrator’s arguments, particularly those regarding burial space, killing effieciency, body burning, etc.
But as far as I can tell, since the focus of the film is on only three camps, the total number of victims is largely irrelevant, unless Hilberg’s figures are ridiculously out of step with other historians. And from the numbers you yourself cited, while their totals differ, they’re all in the ballpark of 5-6 million.
EDIT: Should have said “if the purported number of total victims is higher.”
Ok. So, just so we’re clear, let me reiterate:
The narrator made a claim: that while the usual figure cited for the number of Jewish victims of the Holocaust is 6 million, in fact the number was 5.1 million.
In support of this claim, he cited a real and apparently reliable source.
The narrator emphasized the reliability of this source.
What he didn’t mention at all, however, was:
a) this source is not the only available reliable source; many other experts exist;
b) this source disagrees with all other experts in the field.
The claim that in fact, the number of Jewish victims of the Holocaust was 5.1 million, not 6 million is presented as true; and if we take the narrator’s words at face value and don’t do our own research, it appears to be well-supported; but in reality, it’s not only not well-supported, it’s actually just false (according to the expert consensus).
Set aside why this is relevant. Do you contest my summary?
@Said
Yes, in one particular:
The Narrator himself isn’t claiming that the 5.1 million number is correct. The whole point of his film is dispute Hilberg’s and other people’s sources for three camps in particular. He stating that 6 million is a commonly quoted figure for the number of Holocaust victims, which is true. And then he’s saying that Hilberg, who is one of many Holocaust historians, has a figure that differs (though not significantly) from that number or from numbers given by other historians – which is also true.
You seem to be implying that the Narrator purposefully chose Hilberg’s death total because it’s the lowest compared to the commonly quoted figure of 6 million, in order to…do what, exactly? As I mentioned, if Hilberg is (considered to be) wrong by other historians in his total death tally, and if the tally is in fact higher, that actually strengthens a lot of his arguments.
Addendum to my above comment:
The key to this—to this entire genre of claims/arguments/theories/etc.—is that how well-argued it is, is almost irrelevant.
1. I present you with a big pile of facts.
2. I make an argument based on these facts.
Is my argument good, bad? Convincing, not? It doesn’t matter, if that pile of facts is cherry-picked, full of distortions, or filled with outright lies.
If you take my pile of facts at face value—if you trust that I haven’t simply lied to you (about the facts themselves, about their provenance, about the existence of other facts that might be relevant)—then you’ve already been deceived. By the time you’re picking apart my argument, judging whether it’s convincing or not, you’ve already bought into the lies.
This sort of video (and similar things in this genre) works by exploiting viewers’/readers’ natural tendency to take facts at face value, while scrutinizing verbal arguments. You naturally assume: “well, he wouldn’t just lie, or cherry-pick, or fail to mention something like ‘this source I selected disagrees with literally all other sources in this field'”. It’s not even a conscious assumption—it just doesn’t occur to most folks to think of that sort of thing. So you focus on how good the argument is, because the argument is right there in the open.
But the argument is the tip of the iceberg.
You know this connects with the argument at the top of the thread about concern trolling. Nazis are motivated to argue that the Holocaust was exaggerated. The fact that the argument was made by a Nazi is a good reason not to listen to it, because just the fact that it was made with someone with those motivations means it’s probably crap.
“Look at this argument, examine it on its own merit and ignore that I’m a Nazi” is really not the way to go, even though rationalists like to think that the validity of an argument is independent of its source.
@Jiro:
There’s a subtlety here:
The actual validity of an argument is, indeed, independent of its source. (Thinking otherwise is the genetic fallacy.)
Your epistemic state w.r.t. the validity of an argument, however, is not independent of its source. When someone tells you a true fact, you have to condition your new beliefs, not just on the fact itself, but also on the fact that this person has told you this. (This is the notion of filtered evidence.)
But yes, you are quite right when you say
… with the caveat that “probably” is the operative word here. The reasoning is not “a Nazi said it, so it is thereby false“; it’s “a Nazi said it, therefore it’s probably false“. (formal probability-theoretic derivation available upon request)
(Of course, we can also—if we’re so inclined—actually examine the argument, and the alleged facts, etc., and do our research on the topic, to correct for framing/filtered. etc.; this examination and research would then screen off the fact that we originally heard the argument from a Nazi.)
Where are you getting the idea that he’s a Nazi? Is it because….he’s criticizing the Holocaust narrative? I’ve never heard that definition before. If that’s true, that makes me a Nazi, but I wasn’t the last time I checked. You learn something new everyday, around here.
@NIP:
I didn’t say the video’s narrator is a Nazi.
@Said
You’re right, you didn’t. Jiro did. Which is why I quoted him.
@NIP:
No, no he didn’t.
Suppose I’m a Nazi and I happen to think that the evidence I was able to examine, even after allowing for my own motivated reasoning and honestly trying to correct for it, shows that the Holocaust was exaggerated.
Is there anything I can do to present my argument in a way that’d make you weaken the influence of my Nazi prior and give my argument a fair hearing? For example, would it help to start with “I understand how my being a Nazi might make you think it isn’t worth your time to even read this, but please consider that I value reaching the truth higher than my Nazi ideals, and I’ve tried very hard to correct for possible Nazi biases etc.”?
Are there ways for me to buttress/present my argument so that it’d even become irrationally prejudicial for you to dismiss it merely because I’m a Nazi?
@Said
Okay, let’s take another look at what Jiro said.
I suppose you’re technically correct. He didn’t outright say that the Narrator is a Nazi. He’s merely discussing why we shouldn’t trust anything a Nazi says, in a thread about Holocaust revisionism. He totally isn’t implying anything about anyone in particular at all. Glad we cleared that up.
@Anatoly:
I already addressed your points implicitly, but to reiterate:
There are many things you could do, yes. (Such as the ones you listed, sure. They wouldn’t have much of an effect. But they’d have nonzero effect.)
I never said anything about dismissing your claims merely because hypothetical-you are a Nazi.
What I said was that your interlocutor must condition his conclusion (i.e., his posterior probability distribution across possible accounts of the relevant facts/etc.) on all the facts, including the fact that you’re a Nazi and you’re the one making the claims and presenting the evidence and so forth.
Nothing you, or anyone else, can do, can change the fact that correct belief-updating can only result from conditioning on all the (relevant) facts. Conditioning on only some of the relevant facts, and ignoring some others, makes the conclusion necessarily less likely to be correct.
You could say other things, such as “I know I’m a Nazi but please consider my arguments anyway”. That, then—the fact that you said this—would also be a fact your interlocutor have to condition on, in addition to the fact that you’re a Nazi.
And, as I’ve said—if I did my own research on the topic, from scratch, ignoring everything you said and approaching the matter from a blank-slate starting point—then that would screen off all the aforesaid facts about you. They would no longer be relevant.
Okay, true. But surely you will come back with some evidence to support all or any of these claims?
I’m confused. Is your argument here that, because this is “the sort of video” or the “sort of genre” that is untrustworthy, that…it’s untrustworthy? Isn’t that a circular argument, a la Bulverism?
I’m looking forward to seeing what’s under the water, because you’re blue-balling us pretty hard, fam.
Please don’t be dense.
Not literally every sentence said in a conversation on a topic is an argument for a position.
Sometimes people say things that are:
– explanations;
– comments;
– asides;
– etc.
When I say “this sort of video is …”, I’m not claiming that it’s untrustworthy. I’m not trying to prove anything. It’s not an argument in support of a point.
I’m explaining how videos (and they are usually videos; it’s much harder to pull off in text, for what should be obvious reasons) of this kind work, how they convince people. I’m commenting on the rhetorical/persuasive mechanisms that they use.
Refuting the video’s points is a separate matter.
—-
Separately from the above (yes, it’s possible to make more than one point, on different things, in the same post!):
Talking about whether a video (or essay, book, etc.) is “trustworthy” or “untrustworthy” is borderline-nonsensical. It’s certainly not even close to the level of precision required to make any progress on a tricky or complex topic.
The video makes claims. Are those claims accurate or inaccurate?
The video provides facts. Are they true facts? Or are they lies, inaccuracies, mistakes, distortions?
Are important facts omitted?
Are the sources cited real? Are they quoted faithfully? Are the sources cherry-picked? Are the quotes cherry-picked?
Are disagreements among experts faithfully reported? When speaking of a field of study (be it Holocaust history, occupational psychology, metallurgy, or theoretical mathematics), is the consensus in the field (or lack thereof) accurately reported?
Are the arguments given valid? Are errors committed? Are fallacies or distortions of reasoning indulged in? Are biases corrected for?
Is evidence properly updated on? Are priors and base rates taken into account?
These are specific issues. “Trustworthy vs. untrustworthy” doesn’t even begin to suffice, to encapsulate all of them.
@Said
I’m afraid I can’t oblige you there, my friend. Don’t go falling for the typical-mind fallacy, now. I’m not very smart! Perhaps I simply didn’t understand your point. Also, there’s no need to be so defensive! Relax. Take it eaaasy. Make a soothing beverage. We’re just having a conversation.
Well okay, if you say so. But it seemed an awful lot like that you were implying that the video was untrustworthy via classification.
Videos of what kind? Documentaries? Do they all have the same rhetorical techniques in common? Have you watched a lot of them? From your initial suggestion to turn this film into a transcript, you don’t seem like you’d have the time. But if I’m mistaken, could you go into detail about how all Holocaust revisionist videos are the same, and what techniques they use?
And one that I’m much more interested in!
All very good questions, that I’d love if you began to provide answers to, if possible.
@NIP:
This is SSC; sometimes we just make comments that seem relevant and topical. Not every sentence of every comment is an argument for a “side”, even by implication.
I understand that there are internet communities where this isn’t the case, and where it’s customary to engage in back-and-forth verbal battles where every word uttered is a round fired at the opponent.
This is not such a place.
I have watched and read a good number of things. Many things have many things in common.
You took four months to post this transcript! It is acceptable if I take more than one day to post a considered response, yes? 😉
(That response will not take the form of an SSC comment; I have a blog of my own, where I’ve got considerably more freedom of word count, formatting, etc.)
@Said
That may be true, but for future ease of communication I’d appreciate it if you could make such distinctions a little more clear in your posts.
That’s, uh…true. Thanks for clarifying.
I apologize if I gave the impression that I was pressuring you to give a response, because that wasn’t my intention at all. I was merely stating my interest in your future response.
Though if I may make a suggestion to make the discussion (at least between the two of us) a tad more amicable in the future, I’d appreciate it if you could try to focus as much as possible on providing concrete counter-evidence rather than essays on meta-points. I know I said I’m not all that smart, but I do understand the importance of methodology, priors, etc. in historical research. I just would like to see actual examples of how this film fails at that, in future.
EDIT: I should add that going on these sorts of tangents without presenting counter-evidence paired with it comes off as bloviating and dismissive to some people, including me. Just fyi.
This being a public forum, you are not the only one who may read my comments. Consequently I am not writing only for you—even when my comments are addressed to you!
Counter-evidence is forthcoming. More commentary on meta-points is also forthcoming.
Anything I say that you feel is irrelevant—feel free to ignore! 🙂
@Said
Oh, I know that very well. This is part of my concern.
If I feel that piles of irrelavancies are being used to appear to make a point without actually making one, I’ll feel free to point that out, as well.
I would like to add that I, for one, share this perception. I think in a case like this, where the factual questions are hotly disputed, the ratio of evidentiary discussion/meta-level discussion should be particularly high.
If we’re just trading meta-observations, I’m not a Holocaust denier (or “revisionist”), and as it happens I’m Jewish, but it really frustrates me that, when I see the question mentioned, there seems to be a whole lot of questioning the motives of Holocaust deniers, censoring Holocaust deniers, debating whether it’s even worth addressing Holocaust deniers, going off on tangents, etc., and relatively few attempts to factually dispute the central points deniers make. (Though obviously there are many who do, like Holocaust Denial on Trial.)
One would expect that “debating whether it’s even worth addressing Holocaust deniers” would have to come before factually disputing their points.
Factually disputing their points and *then* arguing that it’s not worth factually disputing their points would be useless.
On the subject of bringing up possible inaccuracies in eyewitness accounts: this one is a favourite of Holocaust deniers, but it runs into the problem that for everything, eyewitness accounts run into this trouble. If you read soldier’s memoirs, for example, you will come across stories and details that aren’t correct from time to time. Is the correct conclusion to draw from this that the wars in question never happened? No. The correct conclusion is that people make honest mistakes, memory is unreliable, people will repeat stories for effect rather than for information, etc.
Ultimately, Holocaust denial posits a theory that is harder to believe than the reality. The effort needed to perpetuate a deception of that scale would be greater than the effort involved in murdering five or six million people by shooting, gas, disease, and starvation.
I read a little bit of the transcript and was going to post something similar. In regards to the claimed escape getting shot in the shoulder there are dozens of possible explanations (he saw the guard raise his gun and fire, the bullet missed him, he escapes and later has an unrelated injury to his shoulder that he assumes must have been from the bullet, or something other than a bullet hit him at that time etc).
A lie is very different from a mistake.
Mmm, see, that would be a good argument if Wiernik had either made any of those assertions himself, or had been at all unclear or equivocating in what he said happened. But neither of those are true. Let’s quote Wiernik himself, in full:
Nooot a lotta room for alternate explanations there, I’m afraid. To quote my own comment on the transcript:
Seems pretty cut and dry to me.
Probably because, as I’ve unfortunately learned, it is depressingly easy to do.
That would be a good point, except that eyewitness accounts are literally the only evidence whatsoever for the existence and function of Sobibor, Treblinka, and Belzec. Moreover, these camps were supposedly secret and known only to a few until the war was over, unlike your example of a war with unreliable accounts from soldiers. Also, wars tend to be big and have a lot of participants, which means for every unreliable account there’s like five believable ones. There were supposedly a lot of people involved in the three death camps that are the subject of the film…but not a lot of eyewitnesses.
Not really. Considering that the most powerful nations on Earth conquered the territory on which the supposed crimes occurred, tried and executed or imprisoned any witnesses who’d be able to contradict the story, and then had direct control over the media and educational institutions of the countries involved in disseminating the story in the first place. And, as the documentary goes into detail to prove, the effort required to kill all those people in the manner described by historians would have been a lot more.
I’m still only on the first part, and the narrator has got my back up because he’s so dogmatically sure every source he quotes is lying. He doesn’t put a tooth in it – “Rajzman even begins lying the minute he hits the witness stand.”
What he does not seem to understand is the psychology of the method. When you’re dealing with eliminating a source of what your political philosophy is telling you are sub-human wretches responsible for undermining and polluting your nation and your culture, it doesn’t happen all at once. You have to include a programme of dehumanising them so that natural sympathies won’t be raised in the guards and soldiers and all the rest of the forces required to run the operation. So things like turning a guy into a caricature to be mocked, and shaving the hair of women so that they look strange and odd and laughable is all part of it. He considers the “hair for mattresses” story to be a blatant lie, but he doesn’t seem to consider it could be a coarse, mocking joke indeed told by “the masters” to the inmates working to cut off the hair of the women. It doesn’t have to be true, even from the point of view of the Germans.
Looking at a website about Auschwitz, they say that hair was cut off (in this case from the bodies after they had been gassed) and was packaged to be sent to a factory in Bavaria to make “various products”, including cloth. So it is indeed possible that at these different camps, they cut off women’s hair (because women tend to have longer hair than men) before gassing them for similar use. The “use it to stuff mattresses for German women” could be the ‘joke’ told to the workers as to why they were doing this.
Regarding the cutting off hair to control typhus (so the “mattress stuffing” was not the real reason, so the testimony given using that story is a lie, runs the reasoning of the narrator), it was body hair that was shaved off; head hair could have been cut off before/after gassing the victims for use:
He raises some questions but doesn’t seem to look for the steelman explanation of “why did he/they say this”; he simply pulls the quotes, says “this is a lie” and then, satisfied that he’s proven this, goes on to build on his conclusions that “all this so-called testimony is lies, the histories written using these sources are therefore contaminated and unreliable even where they’re not lying themselves, and so my view of the matter is the only feasible true one”.
Re the book by Wiernik – maybe he’s correct that the guy is a fantasist. Probably there were a few after the war who exaggerated or invented stories in order to (a) explain how they survived when others didn’t (b) get acclaim and sympathy. Maybe some of the things he says never happened, maybe none of them did. But maybe some of them did, and our narrator isn’t impartial enough to look for the “sounds unlikely but it could have happened like this”, e.g. in the “shot at point-blank range and it didn’t wound me” story of Wiernik’s escape; there are plenty of “miraculous escape” stories recounted from war-time experiences of being shot and the bullet was stopped by a cigarette case or other item. People do have unlikely escapes and near-misses.
I don’t know. There’s just something about the whole tone of this, even in the transcript, that is off-putting and makes me not want to read on. I do feel he went into this with “I don’t believe all that stuff about what happened, I’m going to investigate the real truth” rather than a neutral “so I decided to check some commonly-accepted facts in wide circulation to see if they added up” attitude.
I’d say that he’s so sure, in that particular case, because he goes on in the very next paragraph to explain why the first thing out of Rajzman’s mouth at the witness stand is a lie. To quote the transcript:
Rajzman even begins lying the minute he hits the witness stand.
…and all of that is in fact, true. And meticulously sourced.
You seem to have put a lot of thought into this. Do you have an experimental result to back up this assertion? 😛
Or, if you prefer to use Occam’s Razor, it might have been because there was a typhus epidemic going around. Oh, wait…
…you already know that. Also, where did you get that quote? I never encountered a single mention of body hair being shaved off in my research. And wouldn’t it be strange to try to prevent the spread of typhus among people who are about to be gassed to death?
Not like Wiernik’s, they don’t. And this is setting aside the fact that if Wiernik had indeed been a laborer at an extermination camp for as long as he claims, he would have known that bodies don’t burn on their own, that they don’t merely leave ashes when consumed, that water wells surrounded by hundreds of thousands of pounds of rotting flesh in the ground can’t be drunk from, etc etc etc…
To quote the Narrator himself:
It’s in the quote you quoted:
These prisoners were expected to die eventually, but the Nazis wanted to get slave labor out of them first. You get more labor out of a slave if they’re not dying of typhus.
@Nornagest
Okay, but none of the eyewitnesses I’ve looked at say that it was just those selected for work. I’ll ask again: where is that information Deisach quoted coming from?
Eyewitnesses are known to be unreliable on details. The fact that an eyewitness said something contradictory doesn’t mean he’s “lying”.
And way more people don’t have unlikely escapes and near-misses, but for some reason those people are not as vocal.
I’m not engaging with the movie, but thank you for doing the work of making the transcript.
You’re welcome! It was quite a lot of work, but I couldn’t have done it without help. Thanks again to those who assisted (they know who they are, but I won’t mention them myself in case they don’t want to be tarred with the “denier” brush.)
At the risk of bolting the proverbial door after the proverbial horse has bolted…why did you cite an audio recording (and then go to the presumably considerable trouble of transcribing it) rather than an essay/book/blog post covering the same material? (Specifically, I presume that the same arguments are made in content released by e.g. the Institute for Historical Review or the Committee for Open Debate on the Holocaust.) Audio/visual materials are useful for theatrical propaganda, and good to listen to while you’re playing videogames/on the subway/walking the dog and can’t read, but when it comes to speedily and comprehensively evaluating arguments text is much better. (A propagandist like Stefan Molyneux makes videos, a real philosopher like Scott Alexander writes essays.) I think most arguments can be made within 10,000 words (~20 pages), which at the average reading speed of 200 WPM (probably higher for SSC readers) is over 4x faster than watching a 4 hour vid. And it’s much easier to refer back to text during an argument as well.
As was pointed out way back when I dropped the video, it was simply a cultural misunderstanding. Not everyone agrees that putting information in video format is inherently propagandistic. Some people process information visually. Not everyone is a speed-reader, or even a reader at all. I underestimated the degree to which SSC users are dismissive of audiovisual content, especially of a controversial nature. That’s all.
Scott’s a psychiatrist, not a philosopher.
Fair enough (I’ve become more “autistic” about trying to do things logically recently, so I apologize if I came off as rude, I meant to offer good faith suggestion 🙁 .)
I didn’t and wouldn’t say it’s inherently propagandistic, just that I think the comparative advantage videos have over text is their ability to stir emotions, rather than convey information.
I think it’s pretty reasonable to assume that people in the SSC comments section, of all places, are probably readers. (And I quoted the figure for average reading speed.)
Also, not to beat a proverbial dead horse, but you could have also cited works in both media in that case.
I realize that you probably received a lot of unfair vitriol (and not a lot of evidence based counter arguments) for posting about a controversial topic, for which I offer my sincere condolences. I for one fully support civil, open and free discussion of this issue.
Professionally, yes, but I meant in the context of his writing, and I think “philosophy” is a better way to describe what Scott writes about on SSC than “psychiatry”. (Like how in a recent interview with Ezra Klein, Tyler Cowen, an economist by training and profession, said that he thinks of himself more as doing philosophy than economics.)
Wait, what?
Of course Scott’s a philosopher. What’s him being a psychiatrist got to do with it?
@Atlas
Fair point. I was merely being a tad autistic myself for a moment. You guys are rubbing off on me 😉
I would agree with you, generally speaking. But in this particular case, the documentary we’re talking about is extraordinarly dry. There’s not even any music tracks that aren’t part of video clips he’s excerpted. I’d wager that 50% of the film is just still shots of pages of books. Sort of a compromise in terms of meda, you may say. But that’s just my opinion. I realize now that I should have considered my audience a little more carefully. In the end, that’s why I followed Said’s advice and made a transcript.
@Said
See above. Just a touch of the ’tism, fam.
Ah, well. It happens 😉
If being autistic makes you act evil, people are going to treat you as evil.
One of the unforseen positive impacts of the Middlebury fiasco (with Charles Murray being kept from speaking) is that there are people who aren’t white supremacists trying to engage with some of the important ideas of muggle realism. Sometimes the goal is to debunk those ideas; maybe it’s just to think them through properly. Often the goal is to salvage what the writers think are valuable mental tools or areas of research from being thrown away because those things seem to be the tools of the outgroup.
This is an attempt to make a more careful statement about race, heritability of IQ, etc., by some people who aren’t remotely muggle-realists. In particular, this is a smarter version of the common (and silly) rhetoric that says race doesn’t exist and therefore shut up about race and IQ.
A big thread in this article is that it would be very hard to really nail down evidence that the black/white IQ difference is genetic, and this seems plausible to me–trying to untangle genes vs environment in the American environment looks hard. My main qualm with their article is that it seemed to me, as a non-expert in the relevant fields, that equally strong arguments could be made for why it would be really hard to nail down evidence that the black/white IQ difference is environmental. That is, I think if we follow their approach, we have to end up saying that the evidence isn’t sufficient to make any confident statements about whether that IQ difference has a genetic component or not[1]. Otherwise, they’re engaging in an isolated demand for rigor, demanding enormously higher standards of evidence for a genetic hypothesis than for an environmental hypothesis. Someone who wanted to claim a genetic explanation could toss out equally-valid demands for rigor to undermine any environmental argument.
[1] And indeed, that’s really close to what Herrenstein and Murray said in their book.
Inheritance is complex.
I think you have you have to make a distinction between molecular differences in brain biochemistry and symbolic and behavioral inheritance, as differentiated from genetic and epigenetic inheritance.
The reasoning here is distorted. What the observation shows is that genetic differences, if they exist, are overshadowed by other factors in their role in national economic success, not shown to be ‘highly unlikely’.
Overall the article says that differences in racial genetics are difficult to determine due to confounders, but it doesn’t rule out the possibility of their existing or even show that they are unlikely.
Steelmanning their argument: There’s a persistent thread of muggle-realist argument that says that the dire poverty in much of sub-Saharan Africa is largely genetic in origin–the folks there just aren’t smart enough to manage a better civilization than what they’ve got. South Korea and Taiwan demonstrate that the argument proves too much–both are places where a similarly-thinking muggle-realist in 1900 would have told us that those countries were poor because their natives simply didn’t have the inherent mental ability to do better. That implies that it’s not a great idea to assume that poverty and dysfunction in a country come from the inability of their people to manage better.
The broader issue is that when you look at different races and measure their outcomes, that’s always observational. We know that there are a lot of ways that the lives of blacks and whites in the US, say, are really different. We can try to correct for some of them in our observational studies–try to match parents of similar socioeconomic status or income or education to see how their kids do, for example. But we have to recognize that we’ll *never* get all the differences in life experiences, and in fact, adding a lot of corrections for different things (or excluding all but a really carefully curated subset of participants in your study who are massively range-restricted) is a good way to get a statistical model that’s very complicated and can have a lot of subtly screwy assumptions built in. That’s one reason it’s hard to really have confidence in any assertion about a genetic basis for differences in stuff like IQ or school performance between blacks and whites.
But like I said above, this isn’t just an argument that applies to genetic causes. It applies just as well to environmental or social causes. For example, if you want to assert that the IQ difference is caused by differences in culture and upbringing, I think you’ll have the same kinds of problems–you will never really be sure you’ve eliminated all the subtle and unsubtle confounding stuff that comes up comparing American blacks and whites.
If you accept this line of argument, I think you should be bashing everyone who claims certainty that there is no genetic component to the black/white IQ difference just as hard as you bash Charles Murray.
I’m skeptical that this is such an intractable problem that nothing can be done but to throw up our hands. Instead, I suspect we can get a pretty good idea of what’s going on from the available evidence, even though that will never 100% nail things down. But I don’t think we can do that very well unless we make the same demands for rigor of all sides of the argument.
So what you’re saying is that, although there is undoubtedly evidence that ‘other factors’ than genetics greatly affect socioeconomic conditions of a country, there is no way to rule out the possibility that genetics may play an enabling role in allowing those ‘other factors’ to develop such as they do?
So, for instance, Korean politics and culture played a great role in developing their country to its current state–but it’s impossible to determine that their politics and culture were utterly deterministic and not contingent on them having the right genes as well?
That seems like a valid point, and indeed I don’t think the article above says anything against it.
There are 54 countries in Africa and not one of them is a first world country, other than perhaps Seychelles, which has no indigenous population. East Asia also started at a low spot and yet they all(with the notable exception of North Korea) seem to be converging with the West. Hell of a coincidence, isn’t it?
East Asia, why East Asia? Is it because if you just use Asia the comparison falls apart?
Of course, the way exponential curves work, Africa could just have started a few years later and this kind of analysis wouldn’t uncover it.
You need to look at the actual GDP graph to tell the difference, and when you do, some interesting data emerges: most of sub-Saharan Africa is economically flat for as far back as the data goes, averaging shallow declines 1975-2000 and shallow increases 2000-now. But there are some exceptions, and they don’t seem to be driven by ethnicity: compare Botswana to neighboring Zimbabwe.
No, it’s because East Asians are genetically and culturally distinct from other Asians.
@Nornagest
I don’t believe all economic differences can be reduced to genetics. Botswana is doing relatively better than Zimbabwe. They’re still not anywhere close to a Western European country.
I’m more interested in the shape of the graph than whatever the present value happens to be, as that’s what determines whether convergence is possible. (Analogous to complexity classes in computer science, if you have training there.) Zimbabwe’s is a mess, and I don’t expect them to approach the West in the foreseeable future; Botswana’s looks a lot like China’s, and they might.
@baconbacon, Wrong Species
If you look at it socioeconomically, rather than racially, it makes sense. Lots of correlation there. But then it becomes impossible to say whether it’s the society perpetuating itself, or the society shaping the genes which then perpetuate the society.
Botswana’s GDP growth can change at any time. I wouldn’t count on the economy approaching first world status. We’ll see.
Where does this distinction end?
Mongolia (GDP per capital of ~$4k per person, 4% growth rate) isn’t converging on the West), China’s PPP GDP per capita would put it 3rd on this list of African countries . Very quickly “all of East Asia” becomes “South Korea, Japan and Taiwan have Western level standards of living and China, Mongolia and North Korea don’t”.
If you look at the extent to which societies penalized violent behavior in their past vs. the levels of violent behavior found in descendants of those societies today,
or,
The extent to which societies rewarded intelligence in their past vs. the levels of intelligence found in descendants of those societies today, you seem to find a huge amount of correlation.
The nurture argument is less persuasive because the descendants of those societies are now dispersed across many foreign lands with foreign cultures, and their homeland cultures have altered radically as well (from how they were historically), yet they still seemingly fit the same pattern, regardless of where they’re dispersed to. If culture was the key then you’d expect a huge amount of variation across so many different cultures, but instead, you find only a little. Genetics is the only alternative explanation that accounts for such homogeneity across culturally disparate racial groups.
@baconbacon
Don’t forget Hong Kong. Also, Singparore to a certain extent. It’s not East Asian geographically, but it does have a majority Chinese population in a similar way to the US and Canada being more similar to Europe than the Americas. I think everyone agrees that North Korea is as poor as it is because of its government. Like I said earlier, I don’t think all economic growth can be reduced to genetics. Command economies can severely depress a country’s wealth. China started later than the others and is following the exact same path. Now maybe you’ll object that there are countries in Sub-saharan Africa with high growth rates, which is true. But China has held these high growth rates for over 20 years while industrializing. That isn’t true in Africa. So it seems safe to say that China will join its neighbors in reaching first world status.
That leaves Mongolia, which I’ll grant as a concession with two caveats. One is that they didn’t start liberalizing their market until the Soviet Union fell, putting them at disadvantage even compared to China. Two, they are on the periphery of East Asia, which makes them more of an edge case. I feel pretty confident that China will catch up with the rest of East Asia. I wouldn’t say the same about Mongolia. So every country in East Asia is either on the same path or has a communist government holding it back, with the possible exception of Mongolia. Meanwhile, even the best run Sub-Saharan African countries are poor while the region has barely, if at all, improved its economy relative to 50 years ago.
I think this is a good point, and often make it myself, but Gwern had an interesting comment on a previous post (can’t remember which one) where he claimed that actually in 1900 Europeans thought that China was a sleeping giant (as in Napoleon’s famous, possibly apocryphal quote). So maybe muggle-realists in 1900 were more on the money than one might expect.
Well put. I would add that I think it’s reasonable to say that one can expect “racism” to have quantifiable, material effects (e.g. nutrition, income, school quality) if it does indeed depress IQ, and maybe it would be good to taboo the epistemic superweapon “racism” in such arguments. I think the “you can never possibly quantify racism” argument proves too much from a different angle, as well: imagine a world where whites and blacks consistently were measured as having the same mean IQ. Couldn’t you claim, using the same logic described above, that whites have a natural mean IQ of 115, and then just hand wave when anyone challenges you to show what specific factors are preventing whites from reaching this mean?
Part of the problem is that the African-American population in the USA is not a pure African population, there is a heavy (to one degree or another) admixture of white ancestry in there too. So how do you disentangle “intelligent white genes” from “less intelligent black genes” in that case, which is the danger most feared (i.e. that some people will take it to mean “intelligent white genes” and “less intelligent black genes”).
So even if it could be shown that the average IQ of, say, the population of Chad was in the high 90s which is below the average IQ of the white population of the USA – what does that say about the rest of the continent of Africa? And does it have any bearing at all on the African-American population which probably has little to no ancestry derived from natives of Chad and a lot of ancestry derived from the various white immigrant populations in the USA?
I think the trouble is that ‘race’ is socially constructed to be based on physical similarities only, so that whatever cognitive similarities there are are purely incidental to the method of sorting. That’s not to say there aren’t cognitive similarities, just that they aren’t inherent attributes to races. While it’s inconclusive, one might look at the evidence today and, on the basis of their own partial judgment, guess that blacks probably have slightly worse genes for intelligence than other races, on average. That is a fair, socially relevant assessment, but it isn’t necessarily a relevant one if you’re thinking about the evolutionary and migratory forces that could have shaped the distribution of group intelligence.
Once you start thinking about those forces, it becomes necessary to delineate population groups in a different way, as the forces that shaped Chadian intelligence were undoubtedly different from those that shaped African Americans’, and grouping them together based on physical similarities is arbitrary.
So that’s not to say that differences don’t exist, or that assessments of those differences are invalid, just that to go on to further reasoning you have to greatly refine your model.
While it’s inconclusive, one might look at the evidence today and, on the basis of their own partial judgment, guess that blacks probably have slightly worse genes for intelligence than other races, on average.
Still does not get around the problem of “if blacks have worse genes, what about African-Americans who do not have purely and solely black genes, they also have white genes in the mix”? Then you would have to argue that successful and intelligent African-Americans are those with a higher/greater proportion of white ancestry (and hence better white genes) and those who aren’t, have a greater inheritance of worse black genes, which is then not too different from “intra-population differences are greater, due to genetic variance, than inter-population differences” and we needn’t drag in ‘bad’ black genes versus ‘good’ white genes at all?
For what it’s worth, “colorism” — favoritism given within the African-American community to individuals with lighter skin — is a thing, with its own politics that don’t usually make it to the ears of white folks. Doesn’t map one-to-one to European ancestry, but there is a correlation.
>I think the trouble is that ‘race’ is socially constructed to be based on physical similarities only, so that whatever cognitive similarities there are are purely incidental to the method of sorting.
I don’t know what you think you mean by this, but I’m pretty sure it doesn’t mean what you think it means.
People cannot directly measure race, true, so we rely on heuristics like skin color. These are not completely accurate, but that doesn’t mean that race lacks biological reality. Yes, it’s perfectly possible, theoretically at least, to extract, say, the genes for darker skin and stick them in those of otherwise non-african descent, but that’s not how people have ever reproduced. Grouping people based on physical distinction is NOT arbitrary, it’s a reflection of much broader differences that simply aren’t visible.
To go further, even if we granted this, it’s not clear that it would make any kind of policy difference for Chad.
When reading these arguments, I like to switch “genes that produce the potential for intelligence” for “genes that produce potential for athletic ability”. Athleticism obviously has a genetic component. There are some people who are held back by genetic limits. Genetics will show up among elite athletes.
But the overwhelming majority of people are nowhere near their theoretic limits. Instead, my mile-time sucks because I don’t run consistently. I’ll get outrun by anyone who trains regularly, even if I have better genes.
When we see population effects, I expect the major causal chain to be, “Genes make running appealing -> Person runs -> Person has high-athletic performance.”
The same thing should be true about intellectual ability. “Genes make reading appealing -> Person reads -> Person can talk about complex subject.”
So, even if we granted a 10-point difference, it’s not clear that it matters.
An individual can still choose to spend their time reading, and (active-reader, bad genetics) is going to result in more skill than (no-active-reading, good genetics) for pretty much any real-world application.
A big problem with the debate is that the left has bought into a silly false-dichotomy where we either believe that no effect exists, or believe that vast numbers of people are doomed.
Without that dichotomy, the whole debate becomes as much of a mild academic exercise as “are there genetic differences in VO2 Max?”
To believe that racial IQ differences doom vast numbers of people, you already have to believe that people with low IQs have little economic value in modern society.
As IQ is a normal distribution, without racial IQ differences you’d still have vast numbers of people who are economically worthless. They just won’t be disproportionately black.
What I find rather disturbing is that quite a few leftists seem far more upset at an uneven racial distribution of the poor, rather than their total number.
Yes indeed. there seems to be a belief that being poor, or being treated badly by the police, or going to prison, is somehow inherently worse for the participants in these bad environments if it is disproportionately higher for a particular race. It’s not so bad if the cops beat you if you are White. But it’s been my impression that this mindset was mostly an American one. Is this true for similar partisans in Europe?
Europe consists of countries with different cultures and different situations, so it would be wrong to speak for all of them. In the Netherlands, my perception is that much of the black community is heavily into a narrative of oppression, very clearly based on US Anti-Racism. They use that terminology (regularly even without translating it) and frequently copy American claims even when they make little sense (my country never had domestic slavery, nor domestic segregation, nor racial disenfranchisement, nor racial redlining and the percentage of black people is far lower than in the US).
In contrast, the much bigger Muslim community tends to be much more rational in my eyes, as they tend to focus on specific issues (like police profiling or job discrimination), without trying to fit it into a grand theory based on vilifying the oppressive, colonialist, sexist white man.
I would say that the Dutch white left doesn’t buy into the SJ narrative anywhere near as much as the American white left, although those that do are trying to spread the message (and so do their opposition, so you have increased polarization). In my eyes, the far greater fault of a large part of Dutch white left is their elitism/neoliberalism, where they make choices that negatively impact the lower classes and then argue that this is just inevitable in a globalized world. They don’t seem to get that a very high level of globalization is itself a choice and that it’s actually very viable to make choices that limit the negative impact of globalization on the lower classes.
I’ve never seen a discussion of potential racial IQ differences in the Dutch mainstream. Probably because real conservatism doesn’t exist in The Netherlands and the anti-Muslim/migrant debate centers around culture & religion, not economic issues.
The Dutch white elite left is very strongly into gender quotas right now and I worry that they move into racial quotas in the future. It’s hard to explain why they aren’t already.
There’s a line of economic argument popular among parts of the British left (and presumably elsewhere) that goes something like this:
1. Governments that borrow in and print their own currency can never go bankrupt, as they can always print more.
2. The British government (near enough) borrows in and prints its own currency.
therefore
3. Arguments to the effect that government expenditure on desirable thing X is unaffordable are always unsound.
It seems to me pretty clear this proves too much. On its face, the implication would be that government should print money to fund anything even slightly desirable – free everything for everyone, all the time, missions to Alpha Centauri, the works – with no regard for cost, and should stop levying taxes entirely.
It also seems pretty clear to me that the hole in the original argument is that “X cannot go bankrupt” does not entail “X can afford anything”. Moreover, we know at least one mechanism for this: hyperinflation.
Advocates of the above argument will point to the fact that quite large amounts of quantitative easing in many developed economies have not led to hyperinflation, or indeed even notably high inflation. I have no desire to argue that quantitative easing is importantly different from outright debt monetization; if anyone here does, I would be interested to hear that argument. I do suspect that QE has lead to some undesirable asset bubbles, notably in UK housing, but that might be a price worth paying for greatly improved health and social care (or maintaining current levels of health and social care in the face of rising dependency ratios) or for a basic income, or for whatever other thing we might like the government to do.
The question, then, is the exact nature of the relationship between monetization of government activity and inflation. Can it be modelled with tolerable accuracy in only two dimensions, at least given that we are interested in the question as applied to an advanced economy in the early 21st Century, or are other factors important enough to demand their own axes? If there are, what are they?
My hunch is that somewhere on that graph there is an elbow, where the money multiplier increases in response to increases in the money supply and inflation goes loco. My assumption is that the steelman of the original argument says that we’re nowhere near that point, and could print a lot more to fund useful activity (or tax cuts) without risk. My skepticism about humanity’s grasp on macro-economics leads me to worry that we would probably be very, very bad at identifying the location of the elbow before we reached it, and should consequently err on the side of not going anywhere remotely near it, but if I’m wrong about that, it would mean leaving a lot of utility on the table.
Would be very interested in the thoughts of the SSC readership in general, but particularly those of any knowledgeable Murphyite economic leftists present. Most of all, if my steelman of the original position is wrong (perhaps you don’t think there’s an elbow at all, for example) that would be valuable information.
The way that hyperinflation works is that increased demand causes prices to rise, which in turn prompts more money printing. In the case of recent quantitative easing, most of the money that was printed (effectively) is sitting around doing nothing. One of my economics professors showed us a graph of excess reserves (cash held by banks in excess of what they are legally required to hold). Similar graph here. Notice that it is flat, at 0, until QE starts in late 2008, when it spikes to billions of dollars. If all of the money that was effectively being printed during QE just sat in banks doing nothing, it would not lead to hyperinflation. It probably would not have many other effects, either.
> it would mean leaving a lot of utility on the table.
Well, no, because marginal government spending is probably not that beneficial utility-wise. Inflation to pay for things is effectively a tax on savings and on wage-earners who can’t renegotiate salaries quickly. If you actually spend the money you print, which is what you suggest we do, will most definitely lead to price increases. And moreover, inflation is not a long-term solution to pay for things, since everyone will adapt to the amount of money you expect to print each year, and will quickly either turn into hyperinflation or fail to pay for things.
If I’m reading that graph right, there’s two trillion dollars of reserves just sitting around in banks doing nothing. I thought the whole reason banks wanted to hold money was so they could then turn around and lend it out to other people. Why would they be holding onto those kinds of resources? And given that they are, shouldn’t that lead to some kind of user-facing change in banking?
I notice I’m confused, in other words.
Banks, like any other agent, will only lend if their expected return compensates for the risk of not being repaid. During a period of high economic uncertainty, with lots of businesses failing (financial ones especially) and not nearly as many new ones starting, you can expect that quality investments are few and far between and so banks just don’t have any good investments to make. Anyone who had money in the bank during this time period would also note how little of a return they were earning (<.1% a year IIRC).
What sort of change? QE happened relatively quickly and most people probably expected the recession to be relatively short, so they can just hold onto the cash as a reserve. No reason to give it away, or piss of your customers by trying to charge them more fees or something.
Sure. But that graph goes back a while, and while we’re certainly in uncertain economic times, 2017 doesn’t look much more uncertain to me than, say, the 1987 stock market crash or the Savings and Loan crisis or the dot-com bust or the post-9/11 downturn. To be fair, there is a visible blip in September 2001, but it’s tiny by comparison.
I think this kind of comment is why some people seem to be in favor constant stimulus, whether fiscal or monetary (not that I’m saying that is your opinion, Nornagest).
Money is NOT resources. The economy does not grow by spending more money (maybe reported growth, but not real growth). Resources are things like goods and labor. Money is used for two things: to provide a comparative measure between more than one kind of resource, and to allow exchange between such resources.
Sometimes economists call for an increase in the money supply because of excess resources not being spent. It might be that there are actually real resources not being used in the economy which monetary stimulus could shake loose, but that isn’t necessarily a good thing. There are times that holding back resources are a good thing for the economy, waiting for a better place to use them. Fooling people into spending those resources early by simulating a better economy than actually exists is where the government thinks it knows better how to spend resources than those who hold them, which I think is rarely true.
I think monetary (or fiscal) stimulus is almost always a bad idea. Money should grow at the rate of the economy, to maintain stability.
Okay, I get the point you’re trying to make, and for what it’s worth I agree with it, but I still feel compelled to defend my phrasing here. From a god’s-eye view of the economy, no, money is not a resource; you can’t just add more money and get more stuff. (Well, you sort of can when growth is being constrained by the money supply, but that’s a second-order effect and not important here.) But from the perspective of an individual bank, money is absolutely a resource. It’s not in Chase’s job description to modulate the economy by doing magic with the money supply; that’s what the Fed does, and they don’t hold money, they print it. (Well, mostly they issue electronic money.) Chase’s job is to loan money to people, and all their incentives point in the direction of loaning as much money to as many people as they can by law. Sitting on it does them no good, unless they’re literally unable to find people they expect to pay it back.
Did the 2008 crisis spook them that badly?
Governments that borrow in and print their own currency can never go bankrupt, as they can always print more.
I thought the problem with this was that paper scrip is a promissory note and has to be backed up by something of real value; that this is part of why forgery is illegal (because those notes are not issued by the government and thus not backed up by real currency), that this leads to hyper-inflation (this was the reasoning behind the German plan to forge British bank notes to crash the economy during the war) so that you get things like Weimar Republic Germany where people have to hand over blocks of bank notes to pay for a loaf of bread, and the Third World nations that had to print million-unit of local currency notes precisely to avoid their citizens having to hand over blocks of bank notes? That this degrades your currency to the level of Monopoly money and you’ll be routinely handing over a thousand dollar bill to pay for your Big Mac if this is indulged in?
If all that has gone by the wayside and the government can just print as much more coloured paper as it likes, then really there’s no reason to prosecute forgery; if you need an expensive repair on your car, don’t take out a bank loan, just fire up the 3-D printer and run off a couple of thousand bucks instead. After all, that’s what the Mint is doing!
You say this somewhat in jest, but there’s a certain fragment of the Austrian school that would argue that your analogy is 100% correct, and that the printing of fiat currency is, in fact, forgery in the exact same way that it would be forgery if you printed currency yourself at home.
Major currencies haven’t been denominated in anything but themselves for decades now (the Bretton Woods system, under which e.g. the dollar was gold-backed, collapsed in the early Seventies). This effectively replaces trust that the government (or bank) will not print more certificates than it can redeem in gold under normal circumstances, with trust that the government will keep the supply of fiat money tight enough that it stays a reliable store of value.
Forgery is illegal because it subverts that trust: adding to the money supply devalues all the other money in circulation. Print off a million dollars in fake money and you’re effectively stealing slightly less than a million dollars’ worth of value from everyone else holding USD.
Print off a million dollars in fake money and you’re effectively stealing slightly less than a million dollars’ worth of value from everyone else holding USD.
But if the US (or another) government decides “to heck with word of honour and gentlemen’s agreements not to print extra money, we’re going to do that and you can’t stop us”, aren’t they in effect doing the same thing?
I know the argument there is “if I owe money to the bank and can’t pay it back, they can re-possess my house, but if the American government can’t pay its debts, what are the Chinese going to do – invade the USA and take over the entire country as seized assets?”
But er, why not? A big fear back in the 80s/90s when Japan was booming economically and buying up American property and corporations, there was a fear (how genuine I can’t assess) that they would in fact end up ‘owning’ the country. If we can imagine the US ‘liberating’ a smaller foreign nation that couldn’t pay back loans and debt, in order to acquire their natural assets under the guise of ‘installing a democratic government to oversee the transfer of power from the wicked evil dictator (who used to be our good pal until he decided not to pay danegeld any more)’, why not something similar for the debt-holders of US debt, if not by military force, by subtler means?
This type of forcible debt repayment used to be very common – for example, seizing port cities by gunboat and diverting tariff or duty revenues to pay the debt. It was a primary cause of both the Monroe Doctrine (no European interference in the Americas) and Theodore Roosevelt’s Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine (the U.S. might intervene in other countries to prevent unpaid debts or other provocations tempting Europeans to interfere).
If the American government can’t pay its debts, the Chinese probably won’t invade and repossess Fort Knox. We still have more nukes than they do. But no one will want dollars anymore, which would cause chaos in dollar-denominated assets, starting with American taxes, and would be every bit as devastating to the American government’s ability to get stuff done as a war would be.
It probably still wouldn’t let China literally buy Los Angeles, because that land would still hold a fair bit of the value it used to (if somewhat less, because American real estate isn’t as valuable when America doesn’t rule the world) and its owners are not obligated to accept payment in dollars. Probably they’d insist on getting paid in yen or yuan or Bitcoins or Kongbucks or something.
Refuse to loan the U.S. government any more money, and that’s not just the Chinese, even domestic US citizens and corporations will stop loaning the government money. At that point the United States Government absolutely has to balance the current-accounts budget, which means either immediate tax increases of $360 billion/year, immediate spending cuts of $360 billion/year, or some sort of thinly-camouflaged money-printing scheme which leads promptly to hyperinflation, or government checks start literally bouncing.
So long as the government doesn’t do that, and doesn’t behave like they are going to do that, they are considered to have a credible commitment to not do it.
Once they break that trust, everyone else responds in kind (higher interest rates on loans, fewer people taking the money, etc.)
“3. Arguments to the effect that government expenditure on desirable thing X is unaffordable are always unsound.”
Is what you’re talking about the same thing as Modern Monetary Theory? If so, then this part is not accurate–the argument, rather, is that the one and only upper bound on the government budget is inflation.
The other interesting part of that approach you didn’t touch on is that the purpose of taxes shouldn’t really be understood as a way to procure revenue, but rather a way to force individuals to use, or at least get ahold of some of, your currency.
I don’t think anyone sophisticated really believes the line of argument that you lay out at the beginning, because, as you say, it’s obviously wrong.
You’ll see arguments that a country that borrows in its own currency won’t experience a Greek-style crisis; this is probably correct, but it doesn’t mean you can’t have other types of problems or crises.
As I understand it (which is, honestly, not that well), the point being made is that if a country experiences an adverse shock such that investors are less willing to invest in or lend to the country, then that economy’s net exports (exports minus imports) must increase to make up the gap. (Note that this shock doesn’t have to relate to government debt; of the PIIGS only Greece and Italy had lots of government debt, and it’s funny how anti-debt people ignore that and focus on Greece as a reason to stop borrowing.) Anyway, how this adjustment occurs depends on the country’s currency:
If the country has its own currency the adjustment takes place primarily through devaluation, which is relatively painless compared to the alternatives.
If the country is part of a currency zone like the EU the adjustment takes place through greatly increased interest rates and recession, which is what happened to Southern Europe.
If a country does have its own currency, but borrows in a different currency, then the rapid devaluation of the home currency leads to an explosion in the size of the debt in local currency; this gives you the Asian crisis of the late 1990s.
I’m not an expert, but it is my understanding that we are at the point where inflation is mostly an observed variable. We have some hypothesis are about what might influence it in this or that direction, but nothing like a formula.
This upsets people that want to say “we can’t do X it’ll cause hyperinflation” and the people that want to say “we can do X, no risk it’ll cause hyperinflation”. The best bet under such uncertainty is to take small step in the X direction (assuming that’s something you’d want to do in the absence of concerns about inflation) and see what happens.
“How did you go bankrupt?”
“Two ways: Gradually, then all at once.”
E. Hemmingway, The Sun Also Rises, 1926
The transition from ordinary inflation to hyperinflation is nonlinear, chaotic, and irreversible. Because it isn’t just mathematical, it is also psychological. As Alex Zavoluk points out above, people price their expectations of your future money-printing behavior into their rates. Hyperinflation marks the transition to a consensus belief that you are in fact going to crash the economy and everybody else needs to decouple from it if they are going to survive the experience.
So with your “best bet”, what happens is that either you get some uselessly noisy data on the marginal impact of money supply vs. low levels of inflation/deflation, or you find out after the fact that the last tranche of quantitative easing was the one that pushed the inflation rate from 11% to 12,000%. Please go make your “best” bets in some other nation’s economy, where they may serve as yet another cautionary tale for ours.
Inflation is nowhere near 11% much less 12,000% despite people like you claiming it was going to be any day now. It is in fact struggling to hit the target of 2%.
Did you update at all? Or just get even more histrionic?
Don’t be a dick.
He, uh, wasn’t claiming it was 11% currently. That number was obviously used as a hypothetical breakpoint between “reasonable” inflation and runaway hyperinflation; it’s hypothetical because the whole point of his post was that you can’t tell where it will occur until it’s happened.
And if you “take a small step in the X direction”, it will reach 3%. The next steps get you to to 4%, 5%, 7%, then back to 6% because this is noisy data. Then 7% again, then 8%, then 10% and on to 11%. The step after that you go to 20%, then you take a hurried step back and inflation only goes back down to 18%, and you stand still for a beat while you calculate how much it will cost to take ten steps back. While you are waiting inflation goes up to 100%. Now millions of registered voters will go hungry this month if you don’t pay for emergency programs whose costs call for three steps’ worth of quantitative easing and hey, the last three steps only resulted in 12% inflation so you do it. The next three steps push you from 100% to 800%, and before you can react it goes up to 2500% and then 12000%.
Gradually, then all at once.
The last decade is evidence to the contrary. We took several steps towards X and no such escalation occurred. When the world and your model disagree, it’s not the world you are supposed to throw out. Not even if you built an entire morality around your model.
No one is suggesting taking additional steps beyond 3-4%. But we haven’t gotten there. We spent years below target. In no small part because of faith based objections to figuring out what works and what doesn’t.
Bob over there took several steps past the sign saying “Danger: Minefield”. Bob didn’t blow up. This is, indeed, evidence that there is no minefield. But it is very weak evidence, and Bob is a damn fool.
We’ve been watching people step carefully in the direction of inflation, only to have it blow up into hyperinflation, for over eight hundred years now. The exact number of steps, the threshold value of inflation, at which it blows up, is different every time. Nobody knows how to calculate it. Deflation has its own problems, and there’s good reason to target 2% inflation rather than zero.
But, given the marginal and transient gains involved, what’s your case for taking even one more step in the direction of a known catastrophe at an unknown distance?
Examples please?
Here is Wikipedia with a list of hyperinflations. It looks like every single one involved the aftermath of a war or very major political instability. There are no cases of a country simply borrowing too much in peacetime, trying to inflate it away, and getting hyperinflation.
In the section on high but non-hyperinflationary episodes has the vaguely analogous case of Mexico in the 1980s, but that was because it had debt denominated in a foreign currency (USD).
Meanwhile countries have run at 10% or higher inflation for decades and enjoyed robust growth. Korea averaged somewhere around 20% from 1950 to 1980.
So it looks to me like if you don’t lose a war or have a revolution you won’t have hyperinflation. What is an example of careful steps going too far and leading to hyperinflation in a way that might be relevant to the US?
And I want to add that the *cost* of excessive worry about about hyperinflation is lowered growth; a lot of people think that the Fed’s inflation target is much too low for example, which, among other things, may have made the Great Recession worse.
This is either literally false, or only true in a misleading sense. In the literal sense places that have seen hyperinflation often (always?) have periods where the inflation increases are vastly greater than the money supply increases. Any government obligation tied to the inflation rate (for the US government TIPs and SS would fall into this category) would bankrupt them during this period.
You could argue that in the modern world the building of presses isn’t necessary, and that 10x the amount of money formerly in existence can be created with the stroke of a key, however this is just a dodge of the issue above. What happens during hyperinflation is that the currency no longer functions as money as people stop accepting it, and they turn to alternatives like gold, foreign currencies and barter. Technically the argument could be correct, but only if you assume that the government in question can perpetually borrow in its own currency in the face of inflation levels that cause the public to stop accepting it, it is basically a catch 22.
Macroeconomics has lots of flaws, but one thing they know with near certainty is that printing lots of money causes inflation.
One of the flaws of macro is the use of poor definitions of money.
One thing about the crash is you also didn’t see massive deflation. And the crash should have been a seriously deflationary event; all sorts of asset values going to zero. So one possibility is the quantitative easing only cancelled out the deflationary effects of the crash.
There’s more going on, though; as Alex Zavoluk points out, there’s the enormous increase in excess reserves. Why wouldn’t the banks be lending those out? Is the Federal Reserve trying to fill the hole in the economy left by the crash with a bunch of assets that essentially only exist on balance sheets, and making it clear to the banks that they need to play along?
Brad:
To quote Krugman from back in the day, a reasonable model for modern inflation is that it will be whatever the Fed wants it to be, plus or minus a small factor to account for the fact that Alan Greenspan is not actually God. In other words, the Fed is targeting inflation, and as a result, we’ve gotten a small monetization of the debt. (You’ll need some kind of accountant to explain why tripling the money supply didn’t result in a sharp drop in the debt, but it apparently didn’t.)
So right now inflation is low because the Central Banks stop easing operations when they think it might rise, and the easing operations they’ve done are for the specific purpose of raising inflation to where they want it to be.
My intuition is that actual monetezation of the debt would require much larger operations (based on the fact that we don’t seem to have successfully monetized much debt so far) and an abandonment of the interest rate target as the standard to set monetary policy.
It doesn’t just prove too much, it’s demonstrably wrong, particularly in the UK, which actually did go bankrupt in its own currency in the 70s. Printing money is not an escape from debt, it’s just another method of default, paying people back in dollars (or pounds, whatever) that are worth less than they anticipated instead of paying back fewer than anticipated.
This is what I really hope will happen w.r.t. muggle realism sorts of discussions in the next few years. Heritability of intelligence and personality, certainly explaining differences between individuals and maybe explaining some differences between racial or other large identifiable groups, seems pretty solid. So we need people to the left of Charles Murray and Steve Sailer to think through what this means for policy, and to come to some decent conclusions.
And the moral points she makes in her article seem to me to be correct and really important: Differences in peoples’ abilities, whether from genes or environment or other stuff, are important for figuring out who should go to medical school and who should try to become a plumber instead, but they don’t have any *moral* significance. People with higher IQs and better educations are *NOT* more valuable in moral terms, and I don’t see a lot of obvious reason to think they behave in more moral ways overall.
Right now, a lot of our society seems set up to take the people at the bottom and grind them in the gears of the system, either to raise money (as with policing for a profit and charging money for jail time and such) or just because nobody really cares what happens to the losers (homeless people sleeping on storm grates). This screws over plenty of people with normal intelligence, but it really clobbers the folks at the bottom of the intelligence and education and social class ladder. I think one part of the explanation for this comes down to the cognitive stratification Murray talked about in _The Bell Curve_ and more recently, in _Coming Apart_. In some other world where we *hadn’t* turned Murray into a pariah and talked about what a wicked book _TBC_ was without bothering to read it, maybe we would have started thinking coherently about how to address this.
If a doctor and a plumber are the last two passengers on a crashing airplane and one parachute remains, how do you decide who gets it?
1. Give it to the doctor, because he is clearly more valuable to society in economic terms (which we will use as a stand in for morality)
2. Attempt to apply some sort of moral test to see which person is “better” in strictly moral terms? (how much did they give to charity last year? have they ever committed a crime?)
3. They are completely equal in every way, flip a coin
Legit curious to hear people’s answers here.
I don’t trust myself as a perfect judge of either economic or moral worth so I would go with coin flip.
1 would have the best immediate consequences and create decent incentives. 2, if implemented perfectly, would create the best incentives for people to be good in the ways they can control. I think the main rational motivation for 3 is that implementations of 1 and 2 can go very wrong.
I would answer 3, for about the same reason as Vermillion. I’d add that I disagree with the part of 3 that says: “They are completely equal in every way.” Obviously, a doctor and a plumber are not completely equal in every way. But their right to stay alive are. I reject the notion that someone’s right to stay alive has any relationship with how much value they provide to others or anything of the sort (e.g. the fact that a doctor is more likely to increase quality of life or length of life of more people than the plumber has exactly zero impact on who I believe deserves more to stay alive). And that’s mainly because I don’t trust anyone or any group of people to make that call.
Just to be clear, the obvious reducto ad absurdum of this position is something like, if the two passengers are Hitler and Mother Teresa, do you still flip the coin? Or are you now willing to trust your own judgment?
Well, substituting someone I actually respect as a moral figure for Mother Teresa – Ayaan Hirsi Ali perhaps? – yes, I still flip a coin. Both Hitler and Hirsi Ali have exactly equal rights to stay alive. I find the notion of someone deciding that their own judgment is suddenly valid or trustworthy just because they judge a case to be extreme to be morally repugnant and obviously abusable. If we go along with such exceptions, then it just incentivizes people to honestly believe that every case is an extreme case, and therefore their own judgments are valid in every case.
It’s akin to the phenomenon of “free speech is OK, but hate speech is just too extreme” followed by “arguing against against a law that would force you to address everyone by their preferred pronouns is hate speech.”
I do not. My judgment is bad, but it’s not completely 100% terrible. The error bars on my judgment are not large enough that I’m going to make a mistake when comparing Hitler and Ayaan Hirsi Ali.
I don’t see a way around this. We have to let humans make some judgments. Nobody says “if we allow people to kill each other in self-defense, that incentivizes people to think every killing is in self-defense”. Or “if we allow proportional response, that incentivizes people to think every response is proportional”. Or “if we allow people to not pay tips to restaurants for poor service, that incentivizes people to think that all service is poor”.
To completely derail this conversation even further…
What do you find objectionable about Mother Teresa?
@Jiro
I don’t think any individual is qualified to make an accurate judgment on the size of the error bars of their own judgment.
For those specific examples, I think we outsource the judgment call to others; an (theoretically) impartial judge & jury determine if a killing was self-defense. Likewise with proportional response. For tips, we rely on social shaming, though I’m actually very much pro-outlawing tipping, in part due to the failures of the mechanism of social shaming that have been on display in the past few years.
In general, I don’t think any individual can be trusted on their judgment. I think free speech and democracy are the band-aids that help to alleviate this problem – we need to constantly discuss with others who have completely different perspectives, in order to get to the least-worst judgment possible in any given situation. And there’s still no guarantee that we’re making the right call. It’s just a constant process by which we struggle to get it the least wrong together.
@Matt M
Mainly, I don’t know enough about her to judge if she was particularly good or particularly bad. I’ve heard things about her here and there that paint her in both positive and negative lights, and as such I don’t really respect her as a moral figure, not any more than I would any random person.
The error bars on my judgment are not large enough that I’m going to make a mistake when comparing Hitler and Ayaan Hirsi Ali.
But what if this sinking lifeboat situation happens before Hitler is Hitler? All you know then is that you have an Austrian amateur artist and a Somalian-Dutch-American writer in the boat, and you need to judge which of them “deserves” to live.
The old-fashioned “women and children first” attitude would lead you to pick Ayaan Hirsi Ali simply because she’s a woman, but absent that, how can you choose? And that’s our “doctor and plumber” quandary, not “plainly evil and wicked genocidal dictator versus feminist heroine”.
@Deiseach
Matt M was specifically invoking a reductio ad absurdum situation that took the original doctor vs. plumber situation to the extreme, presumably in order to ascertain if I would bite the bullet. Which I did. So I understood Jiro to be talking specifically about that extreme case wrt trusting that his judgment error bars are bounded below some threshold, not the original more general case where it would be more murky.
I mean, the example sort of fails here because there are tons of doctors, so even if the doctor is “more valuable”, his marginal contribution is really small. I guess you could replace the doctor with a famous scientist or something.
Significantly larger than the “marginal contribution” of a plumber. Or, to improve on the analogy, an unemployed person living on welfare.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Doctor%27s_Dilemma_(play)
If I’m in a position to decide, I’m probably on the plane, so I’m taking the ‘chute myself and getting the hell out of there.
Most of life isn’t very much like choosing the last spot in the lifeboat. Nor do I think we can actually come to an agreed-upon ranking of value of humans, since those values are both subjective and multidimensional. (Does it matter than Dr Smith is a bachelor and Plumber Smith is a father of three? Depends who you ask.)
As a matter of setting policy, I am very much opposed to trying to decide on a ranking of which people are more or less valuable–I don’t believe we are likely to get good policy out of that in almost any situation.
3b. They fight.
In the future, I would do a better job with parachute inventory and preflight checklists. (And technically, clean water and effective sanitation have been more important to humanity’s health and advancement than most of medicine.)
Also, I would be extremely suspicious of any system/algorithm created by smart people that purports to establish that smart people are definitively more valuable than their countrymen in moral terms.
Love this answer. Why get a third person involved to make a decision when you have two direct agents that can settle it through natural law.
You know, the good answer is an easy one.
The morally more righteous one — in particular, if any of the two is more righteous enough for it to count on any measurable scale — will volunteer to give the parachute. And because this act makes them the righteous one, we should not overrule their final decision.
The survivor will recount the tale, and inspires the other members of the society towards more virtuous behavior in general and in similarly dire situations in particular.
If neither of them are willing to settle for the noble sacrifice, toss a coin. It would still be remarkable if the one who loses also accepts the result. The tale will affirm the norm of trust in the society.
Beat me to it.
Dang. I was hoping for a King Solomon style “The one who volunteers to die has proven himself morally superior, and thus is given the parachute” ending.
The problem is that the scenario falls apart if there is a third person aboard the plane empowered to give them the parachute (Because who says he gets a parachute?). Only examples that work for the possible behavior of two people – possibly with no-one else watching – can be true results of the scenario.
I would be wondering if there is any way to rig things so that one person can use the main chute and one can use the backup chute from the same pack. But that scenario can be eliminated by making it more than twice as many people as parachute packs – you don’t get to put the trolley on a track with no-one tied to it.
Good answer.
The norm-promoting effects are counterbalanced by rewarding selfishness, IE, if you really want to survive in dire situations, your best bet is to manipulate the other person into acting virtuously.
In which case, we are back to my strategy of 3b. they fight (!). Except that this fight is not overt and physical, but instead is covert and mental/emotional, which favors high-IQ persons.
Insofar as these norm-promoting and behavior-rewarding effects have these impacts on society (which as you say could be “in general” and not limited to “similarly dire situations”), the conclusion of your strategy is a world in which smart people can survive or win by manipulating others into virtuous self-sacrifice.
Ultimately that is erosive of widespread virtue, and will tend to segregate morality from intelligence.
I don’t think you understand. Manipulating people into acting virtuously is the freaking point. The idea that morality and intelligence are (or ought to be) intrinsic to one another is a distinctly modern, specifically WEIRD notion.
I do understand. nimim.k.m.’s hope is that this strategy would manipulate most people in society into acting virtuously. I try to show that it won’t work that way.
A person is more likely to give up the parachute if they believe in the norm and want to perpetuate it. They can come to that state either genuinely, or due to some manipulation by their opponent. It follows that a person is more likely to get the parachute and survive if they manipulate their opponent into perpetuating the virtue-norm.
This is an exploitable system. I agree that morality and intelligence are not intrinsic to one another. Selfish intelligent people will try to manipulate their opponents out of their parachutes, every time.
Think of four people, representing combinations of binary values: high(H) vs low(L) IQ, and virtuous(V) vs selfish(S). Imagine the following interactions :
HV vs LV : 50% chance of survival for either person
HV vs LS : HV dies
HV vs HV : 50% chance of survival for either person
HV vs HS : HV dies
HS vs LV : LV dies
HS vs LS : LS dies
HS vs HS : 50% chance of survival for either person
LV vs LS : LV dies
LV vs LV : 50% chance of survival for either person
LS vs LS : 50% chance of survival for either person
Selfishness and high IQ definitely increase the chance of survival. Now hopefully there are not enough crashing planes for this system to affect society. But, if this is to constitute a norm, then likely these will be rules that society plays by. Meaning, over the long term, they will have significant effects. Successive iterations show that the overall prevalence of virtue decreases, and P(selfishness|high-IQ) increases.
So this system/norm would do the opposite of what it purports. It would overall decrease virtue, and it would result in high-IQ people being more selfish.
All you’re saying is that the winning move in a one-off prisoners is always to defect. We know that and that’s precisely why we all agree before-hand to punish defectors. Yes people who are both highly intelligent and selfish are corrosive to society and that’s why “too clever by half” is an insult.
Assuming an even distribution of H L V and S and assuming that all dilemmas are one-offs you’d be right. But “the system” does not exist in a vacuum and the whole point of having norms is to skew the distribution by ensuring that no dilemmas are one-offs.
If one of them is smart enough to think about exploiting the system under the time constraint, it stands to reason that it would be their moral duty to act with magnanimity, because they do realize the wider implications. If they don’t, well. Who said that the justice prevails and the good win, despite that everyone involved knows — we know — what the good and just would be?
As Nybbler said downthread, “morally righteous behavior is for suckers.”
This is why virtue is called a virtue, not “business as usual”. Honorable and virtuous behavior is exceptional, though admired when it happens. We still retell the Plato’s tale how Socrates chose die with style instead of running out of Athens like a coward, because most people would not be inclined to do that. The story about a son of the god, half a god himself, thus the most powerful being in the existence, who decided to die painfully so that we could be better off turned out to be amazingly popular.
–
However, the wider context are not falling airplanes (that do not usually come with parachutes anyway), but our actions in our everyday lives. Which kind society do you want to believe in? Your responsibility to act to maintain it scale with your capabilities. Looking at state of the world, where the morally unscrupulous win at business and politics, and societies with high trust and low corruption are rare, it looks like an unfruitful task. On the other hand, nobody said that moral right would be easy or that it pays off. On the contrary, the usual culturally shared notion is that it’s hard, and in the end, you are the dead sucker.
I don’t probably win at morality, either. But I do notice that the platform we are having this discussion is by blog a person whose most famous posts are eloquent ramblings in favor of trust, society, niceness, and other community norms and lamentations against the everyday mundane evil arising from the lack of coordination. Or maybe it’s the one about cactus people.
@nimim.k.m.
I strongly disagree. Honorable and virtuous behavior happens all the time, but because it is a social norm we don’t admire it very strongly as it is required of everyone. What we do is punish people who don’t do it.
Nobody pats you on the back for not running a red light when it is safe to do so. It is a virtuous act that upholds the Schelling fence, but we don’t treat it as being virtuous, because we don’t people to see it as going beyond what they ought to do. In some other countries, it is normal to run red lights and those people act with less virtue.
We only strongly admire people who act with honor and virtue beyond the normal standard we demand of people and/or people who act this way in extreme situations where the cost is very high.
What, wait? Seems to me that
1) If the survivor felt shame at this turn of events, the survivor probably would not recount the story accurately.
2) If the survivor did not feel shame, the lesson given would be “righteousness is for dead suckers”.
Rather you are alive because the people around you were righteousness. A smart individual will thus seek righteous company/encourage righteousness in those around them.
A less smart individual will conclude “righteousness is for dead suckers” but be smart enough to keep their damn mouth shut.
A truly stupid individual will say as much, and be shocked, shocked when the so-called righteous decide to throw them overboard.
What if the survivor felt gratitude or admiration? “I was not strong enough to give the parachute to Joe Plumber; rather he insisted I take it. I hope someday to get a chance to pay forward his kindness.”
(I agree with “let them work it out among themselves” in terms of the best way to fight the hypothetical, but that seems to be dodging the question.)
If I was God, I would probably choose 1. But realistically, I would probably choose 3. It’s hard to look someone in the eye and tell them that they have to die because their marginal contribution to society doesn’t quite cut it.
It’s easier to look them in the eye and say they have to die because a freaking coin landed on the side with Abe Lincoln on it?
Yes, actually. Randomness is seen as more fair than trying to objectively weigh people’s varying qualities. By definition, it doesn’t involve favoritism. Call it a quirk of human psychology but people prefer no bias to possible bias, even if the latter could potentially have better consequences.
Let the two of them decide between them since it is their lives at stake.
Dr. Smith? The Dr. Smith?
Him, we throw out of the plane without a parachute, even if there are plenty of parachutes. And if there’s any danger of the plane crashing, it’s because you didn’t throw out Dr. Smith soon enough.
To heck with both of them, I’m taking the parachute myself.
“Good, bad – I’m the guy with the gun!”
4. Who raised better kids.
doesn’t that just punt the question by requiring the evaluation of the moral worth of the kids?
I think this is actually the position that Murray and Sailer hold.
Theoretically no, but higher IQ does seem linked to conscientiousness and time preference. I don’t think it does to any extent which would enable prejudging guilt on the basis of race or class, of course.
This in fact is the theme of Sailer’s recent articles although he doesn’t really get around to any specific policy proscriptions.
Ha Sailer ever come out with a clear manifesto? he seems vaguely right-wing, but vaguely.
Much as we need people in the Red Tribe to stop pandering to their base on climate science, evolution, and the non-competitivity of conservative ideology in 21st century America (except in Jesusland).
I’d ask for a pony too but I already had several.
If you want me to take your opinions seriously, please don’t make sarcastic comments about “Jesusland”. Find some secular political jibe nickname to use, please.
For someone who claims to have been raised Catholic and who demonstrated in a previous comment thread that they had the fine details of Islamic theology at their fingers’ ends, you don’t show much sensitivity to those of us who may actually take our Christianity as seriously and don’t like how it’s been turned into a political applause light (both by the “yay, religion!” and “boo, religion!” sides) in the USA.
(This has been the semi-occasional dose of traditional Catholic harrumphing. We now return you to your regular schedule of programming).
I’m sincerely sorry.
Thank you for ur estimable crits– it means you have hope for me ( I think).
Jesusland is just shorthand for redstate, fly-over country, heartland, non-coastal non-urban America. What would you prefer I use?
Remember I’m at least 50% scifi… Jesusland comes from Richard Morgan’s Thirteen, aka Black Man in the UK– i didn’t mean it as a slur, but as a descriptive.
Empathy is really hard (for aspies especially, but I’m not making excuses).
I’m trying to improve.
“Red states” isn’t quite descriptive because there are a lot of states that are red everywhere except for the dense urban population centers. In SSC parlance, “Red Tribe” is fine and everyone knows what you mean. In the wider world, “the Republican base” or just “conservatives” is likely understood.
thanx, thats super-helpful.
Every state is red everywhere except the densely populated urban centers.
Even “fly-over country” is better; the Jesusland versus United States of Canada meme after the 2004 election irked me because of the smuggery inherent in the “naturally the ignorant hicks voted for Chimpy McHitler” view it encouraged; ah, if only the educated and nice liberals could break away from the knuckle-draggers and form their own more perfect union with the lovely like-minded people in the Great White North! How happy and blissful that land would be!
Nope, you’re all one nation, they’re your fellow-citizens, many of them are only cursorily religious in a cultural way, quite a few aren’t even religious at all, and you have to hang together or all hang separately; if you can’t even find a way to live with those beside you, it says that all your great notions about living harmoniously with those of other cultures, creeds and nations is bushwah.
@Matt M
Good point.
oh my goodness I didnt mean to get everyone so worked up.
Jesusland is a real place in my scifi universe– its a partition of America in a Richard Morgan book.
Its just a permanent part of my skull furniture that apparently doesnt map well to red tribe/blue tribe convos.
Sorry.
This is a kind of rude conversational tic, where you exaggerate other people’s response to play the martyr.
You don’t have that many people commenting in this thread, and only Deiseach made a comment that even approached worked up, and it could also be characterized as politely informative. Google “Jesusland” and count how many pages it is until you find one referencing the book Black Man rather than the unflattering map or the memoir–huh?
Interestingly, it is five pages, and then one finds a blog by, um, you. That was random. It does seem like you knew back in March that the phrase is meant to demean the referent as “Ignorant, racist America”
I am aspergers positive.
I honestly don’t get why things I say are offensive so I appreciate the explanation.
Morgan’s Jesusland is more real to me than the internet meme– its eems like a perfectly useful meme complex.
I just used it as a literary device for a blog post. Theres a big wall around Morgan’s Jesusland, not to keep people out, but to keep people in. Abortion is illegal– birth control is illegal– all schools are private and for profit. Prisons are for profit…its sort of the natural projection of conservative hopes and liberal fears.
Hmmm. You know, you never show the slightest bit of respect for people to whom sex is something that is meaningful and important in their lives. I realize that it doesn’t seem to matter to you, and that from the perspective of someone for whom that’s the case, it would surely all seem very silly, and of course sometimes harmful. Which is kind of like how your religion looks to outsiders. I thus find it hard to have much sympathy for your complaints here.
“The idea that some people are inferior to other people is abhorrent.”
What if it turns out that mutational load is the major cause of differences in human individual intelligence? Your moral theory should be robust to this possibility.
It seems to me that any moral theory that wasn’t robust to this kind of finding would also not be robust to day-to-day observation. Jim the physicist who runs iron man races when he’s not volunteering at the local soup kitchen is probably better at almost everything that Fred the janitor who’s just barely bright enough to operate a broom and weighs 300 lbs, and examples like this would have been visible to basically anyone who has ever thought hard about morality.
In pretty much all of these “people are unequal on various traits, but still morally equal and possessed of equal rights” arguments, a point I see raised by some (both Left and Right) but rarely well-addressed is that, as this view arose directly out of a (specific) religious worldview and context, to what degree it is a coherent and sustainable view outside that context? To a metaphysical naturalist, how does one derive moral equality from “material” inequality without resort to the (nonexistent) “non-material”?
I’ve made this point before. Sans the Imagio Dei, there are two kinds of value humans have–utilitarian, and arbitrarily assigned. And in the modern world, many traits that in the past were quite valuable are of quite little value–physical strength and agility, etc.
I wouldn’t claim to be super well versed in philosophy, but Peter Singer made an interesting argument in the Expanding Circle about the evolutionary roots of altruism and empathy and how they intersect with ethics. I haven’t read his books, but I believe Robert Wright (who is himself religious) also touched on these questions in his writings.
You raise a very good point, though, I think—you hear people like Charles Murray and Steven Pinker making this argument about inherent moral equality a lot, but what if someone started a fascist/eugenicist society based on the alternative principle that how much one can contribute to the community’s competitiveness is the determinant of one’s moral worth? (A principle that many leftists erroneously claim modern society is built on.) Could such a society outcompete a liberal society where individual freedom/utility are the highest values? I don’t know, but it’s kind of a scary prospect.
We might find out soon. China is often pointed to as a capitalist society without the egalitarian “baggage”. Considering their interest in genetics, it’s not an unlikely outcome.
Not sure if that’s correct. Communism is nominally egalitarian, just like liberal demotism (and similarly followed through in practice).
I wonder if the SCC commentariat tribe has opinions on Comey’s testimony, given that we are all watching it.
Only going by what I heard on the news, but:
(a) I think he’s getting his retaliation in first
(b) I think he’s basking, just the tiniest bit, in his new-found adulation as Hero Of The Republic. Makes a big turn-around from the days when people were calling for his immediate resignation, sacking and/or head on a plate for making a political mountain out of the nothingburger molehill of Hillary’s private e-mail server, and that there was no place for the head of the FBI to be making politically-tinged or politically-influential decisions 🙂
I have no idea if there’s a real pig in that poke, but it’s going to be great fun in the media.
Rorschach test. If you think Trump is an evil mafia type, then “I hope you can let this go” is a threat. If you think Trump is a good guy who doesn’t want to see his good guy friend Flynn unfairly harangued, then “I hope you can let this go” is innocuous.
Nothing will change.
The FBI will routinely jam people up for relatively innocuous statements. Here is Popehat on how the Feds can goad a business partner into giving you a call regarding an investigation, come over to talk to you and at best get evidence of a misdemeanor, then slyly ask you if you talked to anybody else about this. If you say “no” they’ve just converted your misdemeanor into a felony.
1) How is that relevant to Comey’s testimony?
2) Do you think Trump is going to be impeached based on Comey’s testimony? What’s your confidence in your prediction?
ETA: Caveat. Some may believe Trump is impeachable, but will not be impeached because Republicans control the legislature. So perhaps consider a version of question 2 with “is going to be” replaced with “could be.”
Sorry, I didn’t actually say what my point was: that people get in severe legal trouble for “misunderstood” statements to the FBI pretty frequently.
I agree that Trump’s statements to Comey have an innocuous explanation, and that Trump is so unthinking in his words that it’s very plausible that he meant the innocuous meaning. However, it’s hardly unprecedented for the FBI to treat these kinds of words uncharitably, and people other than the President go to jail for the FBI’s uncharitable interpretations all the time.
I doubt that Trump is going to be impeached based on Comey’s testimony. If Trump would get with the program regarding how the system he’s in charge of works, stop gabbling dumb stuff on Twitter and get to governing, we wouldn’t be dealing with this nonsense. It’s frustrating.
I think the media, the Democrats (and many Republicans) would be pursuing these investigations regardless of anything Trump does or doesn’t do. The process is the punishment.
This.
Trump will be impeached if and when there are enough votes to impeach him (which itself is probably a factor of polling for battleground congressional seats in 2018 elections), no sooner and no later. It will have very little to do with the availability or legitimacy of accusations against him.
Well, no I don’t think they’d be pursuing these investigations. These investigations are only possible because the President is not a good politician.
I grant that there would be other, much weaker, investigations if he was able to avoid colorable accusations of conflicts of interest and manage a consistent fucking messaging strategy; but then we’d be spending most of our time talking about his infrastructure plan this week (just two more days in infrastructure week!) and much less about Democratic whining about Trump personally.
However, one thing that Trump has demonstrated time and again, before and after reaching the presidency, is that he doesn’t much worry about the aspect of being in a position of great power that means that when you thoughtlessly remark “Will no one rid me of this troublesome priest?” the next day the Church has a new martyr.
When you have a lot of power, your words have impact. When you’re the president and you tell your FBI director “I hope you can let this go,” it has a very different kind of impact than if you’re the FBI director’s neighbor or even colleague.
Unlike the media, and lots of others I see, you correctly described Henry II’s words as “thoughtless.” I could be wrong, but I never got the impression Henry was speaking in some kind of code to his men.
The media (and Comey) seem to interpret it as code. Which again is the Rorschach test. If you think Trump had ill intentions then you interpret his words as ill intended. I find this unlikely, though, since Trump is not known for his subtle verbal cues. If Trump wanted Comey to do his will, and had him alone, I’m pretty sure he would have bought him some furniture and grabbed him by the pussy.
I didn’t watch it, read articles about it. Looks to me like it will probably lower Trump’s approval rating slightly, but not much more.
Possibly there would be something more explosive in the classified briefing sections, but not super likely.
The special prosecutor might be a different story, but that’s a pretty long way from resolution I think.
So far (getting this second hand, can’t watch myself) we’ve got Trump doing 4 bad things:
1) Asking Comey to “let the Flynn investigation go, if he can”
2) Asking Comey to say publicly what he had told Trump privately, namely that Trump himself was not under investigation
3) Expecting Comey to be “loyal”
4) Actually firing Comey (although the investigation continues without him)
On the other hand we’ve got the Obama/Hillary camp doing some bad stuff too:
1) Comey claims the Lynch/Clinton tarmac meeting pushed him to go public on the Hillary investigation
2) Lynch asked Comey to call the Hillary investigation a “matter”, not an “investigation”.
And you’ve got Comey himself doing a bad thing:
1) Leaking his memo to a friend with the intent of it then being leaked to the media (which it obviously was).
I think only Comey’s action is definitively criminal. As far as troubling, Lynch’s actions and Trump’s strike me as similarly bad. There’s also the question of who was doing all the leaking and unmasking of Trump officials… this testimony seems to make it more plausible that Comey was complicit in at least some of that.
What crime to you think Comey committed. AFAICT the memo didn’t contain classified information. Leaking unclassified but not authorized to be released information may be ground to be fired, but I don’t think prosecuted. Maybe something to do with physically keeping the memos after being fired?
I was operating under the impression that the memo was of a sufficiently sensitive classification that leaking would be illegal, not merely administratively punishable.
But I could certainly be mistaken.
3) Expecting Comey to be “loyal”
I don’t find that one particularly bad. It’s not a great request, but since Trump is still apparently operating from a business mindset – where he’s the boss – and not a political one, it’s natural enough that he would expect loyalty from an ’employee’. Isn’t inculcating loyalty to the firm one of the modern tools of management? And behind the idea of confidentiality agreements and not going to work for a competitor until a certain period has lapsed after you’ve left a company? Apparently it is even required in Quebec law!
Yeah, it doesn’t (and shouldn’t) work like that in state organisations, where it’s not personal loyalty but loyalty to the office and to the nation that over-rides everything. But equally I can imagine an Aaron Sorkin-written episode of “The West Wing” where Jed Bartlett makes a great, impassioned speech taking down a spineless, disloyal low-level civil servant (who maybe leaked what looked like bad publicity to the press or tried to fabricate a scandal about one of Jed’s Big Initiatives) about how he doesn’t require them to be loyal to him or even like him, but he’s The President and they have to respect the office and be loyal to that etc. etc. etc. oh man this is gonna win another Emmy for sure and have all the TV reviewers passing out in spasms of ecstasy as they write their reviews.
Comey actually offered a few more opinions than I expected. I was surprised to see him answer that he believed he’d been fired over Russia, instead of just saying that he didn’t know. I was especially surprised to see him admit that he’d asked a friend to leak something* since it would have been very easy for him to just not talk about that at all. Possibly he feels that frankness is a better thing than ordinary political coyness?
Anyway he did a pretty good job keeping his composure and responding appropriately, although the questions were a lot more civil than political inquests like this usually are. I’m gonna give him an 8/10.
*Although nothing that strikes me as obviously classified or illegal to leak
A Earthly Knight said on the sub, There isn’t much new information for any one who’s been following the saga closely. I’d say the biggest revelation is that Comey himself authorized the leaking some of the Flynn memos in the hopes that congress would appoint a special prosecutor.
Edit: Overall, I’d say his testimony did some minor damage to the Trump administration but nowhere near the amount damage his opposition seems to have expected. If anything I’d say the real looser in this is the FBI (as an institution) as it’s pretty clear that they were playing politics in the 2016 election.
Comey leaked the content of one memo.
He said he deliberately made his memos unclassified. Unless you have a Tempest car you can’t create a classified memo on your laptop in your car. There are strict protocols for creating and storing classified material.
I can kinda guess at what went down behind the doors.
Trump is in serious trouble and he deserves it. Do you think the US spook community welcomed him blabbing intel shared by our allies Israel and the UK to russian randos?
Plus his actions in Riyadh have made a giant headache for the Pentagon…we dont even know how bad it will get yet …could be the WWIII kickoff.
You guys are against WWIII, right?
In my opinion the Founders built this country’s constitution well enough that Trump’s poor impulse control and demogogic tendencies can’t do much damage. But the Trump/Kushner plan for MENA is just crazy dangerous and extremely risky. It frankly terrifies me.
Question for those on the (American) left.
Over on the right, we like to complain about “failure theater” a lot, where Republicans will pretend to oppose a given left-wing initiative or piece of legislation, but do so in such a way as to not actually succeed in stopping it.
What sorts of failure theater do the Democrats engage in?
We are just beginning to get into Sinner v Sinner TfT.
Ask us later.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tit_for_tat
I’m still not seeing the relevance. Are you asserting that lefties would never do failure theatre but now that the righties are that they’ll have to start?
exactly.
gold star.
The Founders set up a Nash equilibrium, but in 2008 the congressional GOP began playing zero-sum TfT
Sinner v Saint means the Saints always lose.
But Sinner v Sinner is a CAT game.
No one wins.
Dems are just learning to play right now. That is why screaming “but dems are the party of free speech” isnt going to get Murray or Coulter an auditorium on campus.
Too bad you weren’t here when Jill was; you two could argue about whether the Evil Republicans destroyed civil discourse in 1994 or 2008.
No, sir, the Democrats had no hand in the Bork hearings.
@catcube
Interesting.
Mid 90s is when polarization really started to take hold.
Perhaps opposition to war/military actions. It plays really well to the liberal base, but ultimately I think most democratic politicians are fully on board with most of our foreign policy and military interventions.
When Obama was elected I honestly thought “at least he’ll close gitmo and we’ll stop bombing people’s weddings in the middle east.” Nope.
What’s interesting is that I think gph’s example here was definitively true in 2008, but after all the years of continued actions in the ME we’ve sort of stopped having a true anti-war party. The Democrats used to be pretty anti-war when Bush was in office, but while they lost their taste for pacifism under Obama, the Republican party never picked it up.
I’m interested to see if the Democrats suddenly take up the banner again under Trump or if interminable endless war has drowned that for good.
When he lobbed missiles at Assad’s airbase, Trump supporters were more angry at him than anyone else. If Trump starts a war he’d never win re-election. I think his only interest is in finishing up the ones we have. Unfortunately, that may be impossible. ISIS can be defeated. But the Taliban in Afghanistan is as strong as ever. The only hope on that front, I believe, is starving them out of resources. Perhaps Trump’s detente in Saudi Arabia will pay off, but who knows.
If the Obama administration taught us anything, it’s how hard it is for US presidents to do nothing. Doing nothing takes resolve.
Three (appropriately restrained) cheers for Calvin Coolidge!
It’s not quite the same, but Democrats constantly pretend that their gun control plans have any chance when they know damn well they don’t. Every legislator is at least an amateur whip, they know what’s plausible and what isn’t.
That was going to be my example. And it’s probably a good call on their part – any compromise measure wouldn’t appease their base, and probably wouldn’t work anyway, with the net result of just giving more ammo to the now riled up pro-gun side.
Not sure how you break that incentive chain.
Well, they do pass some gun control laws. And they don’t generally pretend that they’re planning to implement the kind of laws that might actually have an impact (UK level of restrictions, say). Mostly they just pretend that the laws they actually try to pass and sometimes pass successfully, like their slightly fussier background checks and attacks on strangely defined “assault weapons,” will actually do something. Of course, pretending that sure to be ineffective policies will actually help is common on both sides. And I’m sounding like a libertarian. I guess this is one of the issues where I tend to lean that way.
Single payer healthcare seems like a good candidate.
This, more than any other example, shows how “failure theater” gets to be a thing. Because single payer either costs a ton of money, forcing huge tax increases, or it means a massive loss of money for the entire medical industry, from big pharma all the way down to your local pediatrician’s office. This is hard to explain in a soundbite, so the pols either have to lie and claim it’s doable and then shrug when it fails to pass, or just quietly bury the issue.
Sure, this repeated failure to pass a policy the base loves gets them mad at the party elite, but the base isn’t actually a majority of the electorate. There are in fact lots of people who don’t want single-payer, just like there are lots of people who don’t want [insert right-wing policy here], and they’re enough to swing an election.
The exact same thing, with republican bills?
Or if you mean a different sort of theater, the apoplectic reaction (“they’re slashing budgets”) to even minor reductions in spending. And not even to actual reductions, to even the suggestion that spending might grow more slowly this year than last year.
The current kerfuffle in Kansas is a great demonstration of this, tax cuts were never more than 5% of the state’s budget, where the actual deficits were only a couple percent, and where spending rose continually, but I’ve seen dozens of people talking about how Kansas proves that slashing taxes and spending doesn’t work, talking about the state as if it had descended into mad max style chaos.
Consider Pat Buchanan’s recent article, Is Afghanistan a Lost Cause? regarding the resurgence and perhaps dominance of the Taliban in Afghanistan. I was particularly shaken by this quote:
1) Do you agree with Pat’s assessment of the situation in Afghanistan?
2) Is a secular, pro-US government possible in Afghanistan, regardless of US military involvement?
3) If not, what are the implications of losing the war in Afghanistan?
1) Terrorism and islamic insurgencies are antifragile. That means the tools employed to destroy the target actually wind up growing it instead.
2) never.
3) Afghanistan is well known as the Graveyard of Empires. We should just leave and let Afghanistan reach equilibrium in situ.
What ramifications would the US leaving Afghanistan have for American foreign policy in the Islamic world? Taliban takes over, massacres people who sided with the US, potential opposition to the US taking refugees, wouldn’t the message to the rest of the Islamic world be “side with the US and you get necked?”
And on the other side, is it workable for us to have a more-or-less permanent occupation and low-level war going on in Afghanistan?
I’d say we have four options in Afghanistan:
1. Crackdown on the population in a way on a scale not seen since World War 2, whether directly or indirectly by supporting a dictator who is willing to do so.
2. Up the number of troops significantly and credibly commit that we are going to stay there for the long haul.
3. Limp along with the current number of troops or maybe even slightly higher and hope we can at least keep some parts of the government alive
4. Cut our losses and give up
I don’t think Americans have the political stomach for 1 and 2. 3 is probably the most likely option for now.
I’m not sure we have the political stomach for 4, either. Only the most strident isolationists would agree to say “well, too bad that didn’t work out, good luck with the Taliban, later!” I am a pretty strident isolationist and that doesn’t sit well with me. It doesn’t seem to sit well with Pat, either, and he’s one of the people who made me an isolationist with his book “A Republic, Not an Empire” 20 years ago.
5. Concentrate on making the cities into civilized places under liberal pro-American governments, while maintaining persistent surveillance elsewhere and periodically breaking up any concentrations of anti-American power.
We could abandon the cities as well, but the cities can be defended and governed and the air bases we use for the surveillance and bombing must be defended, so two birds, one stone.
@John Schilling
Three words:
Operation Frequent Wind. You really dont want to be besieged liberal islands in a sea of angry peasants who will gladly embed insurgents and terrorists who will kill you and your
hajiisallies anyway they can.
Given that conservatism is hyper-focused on the past, I think there are many lessons to be learned from US VietNam experience. Its very frustrating to me that US keeps doing the same things over and over and expecting different results.
For example US originally sponsored Ho Chi Minh as an insurgent to plague the french, much like patronage of Osama bin Laden to frag the Russians.
And Crossover Point– do you guys know Crossover Point? That was the theoretical sweet spot where US had killed enough VC so they gave up. There is no Crossover Point for IS or the next islamic insurgency or the Taliban. There is a near infinite resupply of proto-jihadists in Muslim Asia and MENA and sub-saharan africa… and US policies just make more and more of them.
@Conrad Honcho
Don’t you think the local populations know you get necked by now? US sponsors local minority groups to oppress the Sunni majority. But there are so many more sunni muslims (deobandi sufi muslims in Taliban case) because of TRF and demographicshift. Think about what happened to those poor dumb Sons of Anbar in the “Anbar Awakening”.
US can’t win the A-stan fight– better to drawdown gracefully than be forced out in rooftop choppers under fire.
If you want to read a book about ‘Nam then read Nick Turse Kill Anything that Moves. Its entirely composed of FOIA requests. Someday there will be a similar book about OIF and OEF.
Maybe I will write it.
You need to stop learning military history from fifty-year-old leftist propaganda. “Operation Frequent Wind” had nothing to do with angry peasants, insurgents, and/or terrorists. Rather, it was the North Vietnamese Army, a quarter of a million regulars with a thousand tubes of artillery and three hundred main battle tanks, which the United States Army, Navy, and Air Force were explicitly prohibited from engaging in combat by land, sea, or air, that forced the evacuation of Saigon.
This is rather different from my proposal.
But didnt the ARVN collapse just exactly like the Iraqi army?
Someone told me that Mosul 2014 was just Da Nang redux.
Thanx but nothanx.
I’ll get my ‘Nam history from Nick Turse and my evo theory of games from John Maynard-Smith.
My reference to Op Frequent Wind was the helo evac of Saigon as it fell. My point is US cant win an iterated game against embedded terrorists/guerillas– they have infinite resource resupply. Didn’t Kissinger say something about that?
The conventional army loses if it does not win. The guerrilla wins if he does not lose.
The misguided war on drugs seems to play a role. Opium is one of the few ways for the desperately poor farmers of Afghanistan to get by, the Taliban lets them grow it, and the U.S. doesn’t. Obviously, the farmers are going to keep growing it as long as it remains profitable, and that’s going to keep funding the Taliban and guaranteeing it a lot of popular support as long as they’re the ones who permit that.
I always said that you could turn Afghanistan into Kuwait by giving them a global monopoly on the production of legal heroin.
http://www.metafilter.com/167493/Distinguishing-character-assassination-from-accountability
There are getting to be more people on the left who see problems with call-out culture.
The link has links to much more history on the subject than I knew existed. I don’t know whether there’s the ability to make it clear that opposition to oppression needs to not be oppressive itself, but I’m feeling more hopeful than I have since 2009.
The last quote in there from Noah Smith is an excellent one:
The problem with “call-out” culture in the social media age is that the response is often wildly disproportionate, but in a totally unpredictable way. Well, that and that it encourages people to one-up each other in their outward displays of righteous indignation.
The badness of an action gets judged not on the merits, but on the only very loosely correlated magnitude of the resulting Twitter shitstorm.
I think I’ve made similar points to that quote here before, that social media has expanded the powers of shaming taboo-violations and dissent from that “inner circle” to the “global village”, and if Brin is at all right about the inevitable triumph of surveilance technologies over privacy, it will get worse. Because, while the more optimistic predict that people will eventually start pushing online networks back into the “outer circle” (ignoring Twitter mobs and ending the effectiveness of http://racistsgettingfired.tumblr.com), I expect that the likely outcome is the continuation of this trend to make the (formerly) mythical “permanent record” we were warned of in school into a real, life-long thing with serious and permanent effects. Relevant from The New York Times: “The Secret Social Media Lives of Teenagers“.
Puts on fake Karl Marx beard.
The problem with callout culture isn’t that it hurts people’s feelings. People on the internet hurt each other’s feelings all the time. It sucks but you can roll with it.
It’s a lot harder to roll with being fired, especially when the first page of search results of your name is filled with stories about the controversy around you. You almost certainly don’t own your car or your house, and the way divorce works in our country you won’t be able to keep your family together either. Those are quantifiable material injuries: you have literally been impoverished.
Removes beard.
But yeah, seriously. The problem isn’t that people will call you mean names on the internet. The problem is that they will say magic words like “racist” “sexist” or “homophobe” which make it legally risky to continue to employ you.
“The problem with callout culture isn’t that it hurts people’s feelings. People on the internet hurt each other’s feelings all the time. It sucks but you can roll with it.”
Sometimes callout culture hurts people’s feelings so much they get something like PTSD from it.
You may be thick-skinned enough to handle a full barrage, or you may be kidding yourself. See So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed.
Ok, that’s a fair cop, I downplayed the psychological harm of public shaming and ostracism. That is a big deal.
But my point still stands: however bad the psychological harm is, this isn’t just about psychological harm. It also about a very literal threat to your livelihood. And if you weren’t depressed or traumatized before losing your livelihood, you can bet that you will be afterwards.
Framing it purely in terms of feelings buries the lede.
Thanks for acknowledging the psychological harm.
It’s a little complex– the earlier phases of callout culture (see the Joanna Russ piece about “trashing”) didn’t have the same threat to livelihood that the current callout culture does.
My predictions for the UK election (posting here in case I get them all right).
Written a few weeks ago, and I haven’t changed the couple I got right at time of posting, I promise! In light of the Conservatives campaigning very poorly, Labour being reasonable, and the polls being against the Lib Dems, I think I will likely be wrong in the direction of a smaller Conservative majority, more Labour and fewer SNP seats (maybe 335 Conservative, 230 Labour, 20 LD, 40 SNP).
For anyone who’s not following it, the UK election looks to be going pretty crazy. In an unprecedented set of events, the male populist outsider (known for his friendly attitude towards Russia) is doing unexpectedly well against the female neoliberal favourite (known for her friendly attitude towards the Saudis).
I don’t think we will even get to a majority let alone 335. A disaster for the country, and surely the beginning of the end for Theresa May. Who, incidentally, is no neoliberal. She will limp on for a few months but she is done for. God damn you George Osborne for stepping down. You saved the country once, now we need you to save it again.
Indeed, it’s starting look like it will be 300-320. I think this further than the beginning of the end for May; I can’t see her lasting longer than a couple of days.
She called for a period of stability. I assume that means she plans to start handling the Brexit negotiations, on the tacit agreement that she stands down in a few months. But if, like Ted Heath, she’s obstinate enough to think she can stay on, then yeah, she’s gone pronto.
Current evidence suggests I have uncanny predicting ability in the narrow field of Northern Irish elections that don’t involve the SDLP.
As it is now clear that the conservatives are short of a majority, a question from an outsider. I presume the LibDems are not stupid enough to join a coalition with the Conservatives again, and of course SNP is more sympathetic to Labor and I can’t see Sinn Fein joining a coalition or the Conservatives being willing to be in a coalition with them (if they even have enough seats to make the difference). But DUP is a conservative party, with enough votes to put the Conservatives over the top. Probably it is obvious to anyone who knows anything about the DUP or UK politics, but why wouldn’t a Conservative-DUP coalition be the obvious outcome? Is DUP too toxic for the Conservatives to partner with them? Is the DUP too uncooperative to partner with anyone? Or is there something else going on that I’m missing?
A Conservative/DUP agreement is a likely outcome, you are not wrong. But it doesn’t have to be a coalition, it could be a minority government with a supply agreement.
I’m a bit late to the party but I was hoping someone else might help with another off-the-wall physics question.
I only recently became aware of something called metallic hydrogen. As far as I understand it, in metallic hydrogen the protons are suspended in a sea of electrons analogously to metal kernels. It’s much denser than hydrogen gas, is a superconductor, and probably isn’t metastable at room temperature. Apparently it would make very good rocket fuel (specific impulse of ~1700s) provided that you could store it at a pressure lower than what’s found at the center of a gas giant or brown dwarf.
The piece of information that I’d like to know, and which I think this article (PDF warning) may contain, is whether or not metallic hydrogen or hydrogen isotopes has any relevance to fusion power. Some internet randos seem to think so but that means very little, and I lack the physics expertise to interpret the literature properly.
OK so I did some more digging:
It looks like there’s a really incestuous clique of Japanese physicists, really mostly just Setsuo Ichimaru and Hikaru Kitamura, who published a ton of papers in the late nineties to mid aughts on so-called pycnonuclear or “solid” fusion. The idea is that adiabatic compression of metallic hydrogen at extremely low temperatures (around 10 K) will cause fusion to occur. The name pycnonuclear is a play on thermonuclear, where the prefix pycno- refers to density.
This seems very shady and none of their stuff seems to have been published in a high end journal or even cited much outside of their own clique. Some of it isn’t even in English, there are a few Japanese-only articles in there. So it’s probably BS.
Can I say that I’d like to see more like this around: “Yes, Ashkenazi Jews (Including Gal Gadot) Are People of Color” (by Dani Ishai Behan, hosted as a “third party contribution” at The Times of Israel blogs)?
Yeah, no. As far as the racial categories go in the countries where nearly all Ashkenazim live, we’re white. Trying to wrap ourselves in the language of socjus is never going to work.
Of course not. When you can match any other group but descendants of chattel slaves, atrocity for atrocity (and that’s BEFORE playing the Hitler card), and yet still are doing not worse but better than white people in nearly all the things SJWs care about, you’re a big glaring counterexample to their theory which must be hidden somehow.
Be fair. Most of those atrocities were on another continent
and besides, the wench is deadand their impact is lessened by distance and time. Selection effects matter too. Compare the 100-year run of the descendants of chattel slaves on top of Liberian society against their cousins who remained in America.
Also, Jews have always been white in America. Consider Judah Benjamin, etc.
this is why asians are only oppressed when it comes time to talk about movie underrepresentation or maybe certain types of cultural appropriation
also to above BBA comment: if italians and the irish weren’t always white in america, were Jews? Or are we talking post-whitening? Which is fine, that was long ago enough to merit an “always”, but just wondering.
@AnonYEmous:
I believe Italians and the Irish were always white in America, in the sense that was the racial category on the census they were expected to write down, they just weren’t considered part of “respectable white society” — read “Anglo-Saxon Protestant”. I remember, as part of an administrative law course, reading transcripts of Congressional debates from the 1880’s regarding restrictions on migrant labor not just from Italy and Ireland, but also from Poland, Hungary and Croatia, and the anti-immigrant sentiment was also in large part an anti-Catholic sentiment.
having reached this conclusion myself but partially seen it be reversed because social justicians have started gaining respect for –antisemitism– i would like to put forward that i wouldn’t like it to either
then again your previous postings would indicate the same desire, so there it is.
Indigenous to Israel? Don’t you need to be there since pre-history to be considered indigenous?
Content warning: biblical depictions of rape, mass killing, fire and brimstone.
Turn in your Bibles to the Book of Genesis, chapters 18 and 19.
God has been hearing bad things about Sodom and Gomorrah, and he decides to come down and lead an investigation to find out if the rumors are true.
Two angels go to Sodom, and are talked into staying the night by a hospitable fellow named Lot. They have finished dinner, but before they get to bed a mob assembles, calling for the guests to be brought out, in order to rape them. Lot, unwilling to see his guests treated this way, offers instead his two daughters for the crowd to have their way with.
Fortunately, the angels intervene before this can transpire, by striking everyone blind. The blinded would-be assailants, unable to take a very strong hint, continue in their quest to rape the angels. They want to break down the door, but they can’t find it, and eventually they tire out and quit. The angels conclude that, yes, things are pretty bad in Sodom, and it would be completely appropriate for the whole place to be set on fire and destroyed.
God rains down fire and brimstone, burning down the whole area, but not before warning Lot of his intentions. He tells Lot to run to the hills, but Lot is scared of the mountains, and requests permission to run to a little nearby town instead.
But Lot, traumatized after the massive destruction, which in an odd twist happens to include his wife being turned into a pile of salt, then finds himself afraid of staying in the city. So, in a strange ironic twist, he runs away from the town and flees to go live in a cave in the hills, where he was supposed to run off to in the first place.
For reasons that the narrator does not explain, his two daughters who live with him in the cave become convinced that their father is the last man living on earth. Concerned that he is getting old, and afraid that they will never manage to have children, they come up with the plan of having a child by him.
While Lot is perfectly willing, as a gesture of hospitality, to toss his daughters to a mob of rapists, this idea is apparently one he would not have consented to. So the daughter liquor him up until he passes out, and then they use him to impregnate themselves.
In a strange ironic twist, the episode begins with Lot nearly getting his daughters raped, and ends with his daughters raping him. It would call it “poetic justice”, but there’s nothing poetic about it.
Is this reading modern concerns about consent and intoxication into an ancient text, or does the narrative actually work the way I’m reading it?
I disagree that it’s not poetic.
I doubt we have a substantive disagreement there. The whole episode leaves a bad enough taste in my that I felt weird about the term “poetic justice.” But if the passage is saying that I think it’s saying, then it is poetic in a way: it’s cleverly arranged; it doesn’t hit you over the head by making the connection explicit. It just runs you through its story, detail by detail, waiting to see if you pick it up or not.
I bet I read that story (and most of the Hebrew Bible — I’m not obsessively re-reading Gen 19 specifically) about a half-dozen times before it the symmetry of it struck me.