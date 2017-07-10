Change Minds Or Drive Turnout?

I.
Current Affairs: The Democratic Party Just Admitted It Doesn’t Stand For Anything. Overall it makes some good points, but one passage caught my eye:
[Democrats believe that if you moderate your platform and swing toward the center] you might lose a few hardcore lefties, but you’ll more than make up for it in the number of Reaganites you peel away from the other side. (Or, as Chuck Schumer put it, “For every blue-collar Democrat we lose in western Pennsylvania, we will pick up two moderate Republicans in the suburbs in Philadelphia.”)
But this philosophy is a dead end. For one thing, it doesn’t work. Unless you have Bill Clinton’s special charismatic magic, what actually happens is that progressive voters just stay home, disgusted at the failure of both parties to actually try to improve the country. And the mythical “moderate Republicans” never seem to show up. (This is because there are no actual moderate Republicans.)
This has been a staple of recent leftist thought. Another example from Daily Kos (via the paper below):
The key data is this, and it’s important to re-emphasize if only to shut up the useless, overpaid political consultants who idiotically babble about “moving to the center” or “compromising with the other side”…What matters is turning out our voters. That’s it. The Democrats win when we fire up and turn out our base.
This sounds like a win-win situation. We can stick to our principles, and that actually makes us more electable. Big if true. But is it?
II.
First: do more extreme views increase base turnout? This is the subject of Hall & Thompson (2017). They examine 1658 House races from 2006 to 2012 and start by noticing that the more extreme a candidate, the fewer votes they get and the lower their party’s share of turnout in the general election (ie the various other races that go on at the same time). This suggests that not only are the voters who do turn out less likely to vote for the extremist, but that many of their voters are staying home (or many of their opponents’ voters have been galvanized to show up).
These raw results could be driven by exogenous factors. For example, maybe in swing states, parties nominate more centrist candidates (to get a broader appeal) and have higher turnout (because people’s votes actually matter). To eliminate this possibility, the researchers try a regression discontinuity design – ie they compare districts where extremists won the primary by 0.1% to districts where extremists lost the primary by 0.1%. These sorts of tiny margins are likely to be pretty random, so it’s almost like an experimental trial of what happens when you randomly vary candidate extremism.
This better-controlled data set finds the same thing. The more extreme a candidate, the lower their party’s share of the turnout.
This actually makes a lot of sense – a lot of my normally non-voting friends turned out last November because they hated Trump so much, and a lot of #NeverTrump Republicans, unwilling to hold their nose and vote Hillary, just stayed home.
Hall and Thomspon conclude:
This paper engages with a longstanding debate over the relative strengths of extreme legislative candidates, thought to boost turnout among their party’s base, and moderate candidates thought to attract hypothetical moderate swing voters. Using several different empirical strategies, we have found consistent evidence that extremist nominees do poorly in general elections in large part because they skew turnout in the general election away from their own party and in favor of the opposing party.
They crunch a few more numbers and conclude that effects on turnout might be the entire reason why extremist candidates do worse. That is, there is no remaining effect from swing voters who switch from their own party to the other party. Turnout is the only thing that matters:
The results suggest that much of moderate candidates’ success may actually be due to the turnout of partisan voters, rather than to swing voters who switch sides. In fact, our regression discontinuity estimates are consistent with the possibility that the entire vote-share penalty to extremist nominees is the result of changes in partisan turnout. Seen in this light, the results are more consistent with the behavioral literature’s focus on turnout than they are with the institutional literature’s theoretical focus on swing voters. As such, we see this paper as helping to link the behavioral and institutional literatures together, suggesting that moderate candidates do possess an electoral advantage, but that this advantage may depend heavily on turnout-based mechanisms.
So Thompson and Hall disagree with the theory that a less compromising, more robustly leftist Democratic Party would get more votes. But they tentatively agree with Current Affairs’ claim that “moderate Republicans” are a myth and nobody ever switches sides.
III.
Second: Is base turnout really the only thing that matters?
I’m reluctant to disagree with real political scientists like Hall and Thompson, but I’m a little more optimistic about whether people can change their minds.
There’s little data on vote-switching, and the only directly relevant information I could find was this CNN exit poll from 2008:
Of people who voted Democrat for President in 2004, 9% went Republican in 2008. Of people who voted Republican in 2004, a full 17% went Democrat in 2008. Some analysts of this information caution us that people are bad at remembering their votes so some of this may be wrong. But I feel like this story also doesn’t fit well with with unchanging-eternal-partisanship narrative – if you’ve voted straight Republican for the last ten elections and loathe all Democrats with a burning fury, you’re not going to just forgot whether you voted Bush or Kerry in ’04.
Rasmussen doesn’t have a real exit poll, but they put a couple of different sources together to guess about how many people switched votes in most recent election. I don’t really understand their graphs – in particular, their use of the Other category doesn’t make much sense. But if I’m reading them right, of people who voted Democrat in 2012, about 13% voted Trump in 2016. And of people who voted Republican in 2012, about 4% voted Clinton in in 2016. These may seem like small numbers. But in the context of the tiny margins by which Trump won swing states (Michigan by 0.3%, Pennsylvania by 0.7%, Wisconsin by 0.8%), these sorts of changes are absolutely decisive.
So swing voters and moderates aren’t totally mythical. But how do they compare with turnout as a determining factor in elections?
This is hard to figure out. We know that total turnout decreased 2% between 2012 and 2016. But it’s hard to know which party was affected worse. Sure, we can see that the number of Democratic votes dipped more than the number of Republican votes, but how much of that is because the Democrats had a bigger turnout problem, and how much is because some Democrats crossed the aisle to vote Republican?
Well, Donald Trump got fewer votes than Mitt Romney did in 2012. So there couldn’t have been too many Democrats crossing the aisle to vote Republican. But so far this is still consistent with a story where both parties had their turnout decline equally, plus a couple of Democrats crossed the aisle to vote Republican making the Democratic numbers disproportionately worse.
Nate Cohn of the New York Times tries to solve this by analyzing turnout of predicted partisan voters – eg a young black gay college graduate will probably vote Democrat, so if he doesn’t show up it suggests Democratic base turnout declined. Before the election, he made some mechanical projections about how much each demographic would turn out based on how often they’ve turned out before in situations like this. Sometimes this risks adjusting away exactly the factors we’re interested in – eg he predicts black people will have much lower turnout in 2016 because part of their record 2012 turnout was personal loyalty to Obama. But as far as I can tell he doesn’t adjust for anything about the candidate’s ideologies, making his predictions okay for our purposes of talking about the effects of candidate extremism.
Cohn finds that blacks voted a little bit less than he predicted, and Hispanics a little bit more. Whites likely to support Trump (eg older, less educated, etc) turned out about 7% more than expected. Whites likely to support Clinton turned out about 4% more (sic!) than expected. But overall, these differences were “only a modest effect”, and probably not enough to affect the election:
Turnout improved Mr. Trump’s standing by a modest margin compared with pre-election expectations. If the turnout had gone exactly as we thought it would, the election would have been extremely close. But by this measure, Mrs. Clinton still would have lost both Florida and Pennsylvania – albeit very narrowly…Democrats are right to blame many of their midterm election losses on weak turnout. They’re on far shakier ground if they complain about the turnout last November.
He thinks that it was the much-maligned swing voters who were more important:
If turnout played only a modest role in Mr. Trump’s victory, then the big driver of his gains was persuasion: He flipped millions of white working-class Obama supporters to his side.
The voter file data makes it impossible to avoid this conclusion. It’s not just that the electorate looks far too Democratic. In many cases, turnout cannot explain Mrs. Clinton’s losses.
Take Schuylkill County, Pa., the county where Mr. Trump made his biggest gains in Pennsylvania. He won, 69 percent to 26 percent, compared with Mitt Romney’s 56-42 victory. Mrs. Clinton’s vote tally fell by 7,776 compared with Mr. Obama’s 2012 result, even though the overall turnout was up.
Did 8,000 of Mr. Obama’s supporters stay home? No. There were 5,995 registered voters who voted in 2012, remain registered in Schuylkill County, and stayed home in 2016.
And there’s no way these 2016 drop-off voters were all Obama supporters. There were 2,680 registered Democrats, 2,629 registered Republicans and 686 who were unaffiliated or registered with a different party. This is a place where registered Democrats often vote Republican in presidential elections, so Mr. Obama’s standing among these voters was most likely even lower […]
Survey data, along with countless journalistic accounts, also suggest that voters switched in huge numbers.
Throughout the campaign, polls of registered voters — which are not subject to changes in turnout — showed Mrs. Clinton faring much worse than Mr. Obama among white working-class voters.
The postelection survey data tells a similar story: Mrs. Clinton won Mr. Obama’s white-working class supporters by a margin of only 78 percent to 18 percent against Mr. Trump, according to the Cooperative Congressional Election Study.
In the Midwestern battleground states and Pennsylvania, Mrs. Clinton had an advantage of 76 percent to 20 percent among white working-class Obama voters.
The survey data isn’t perfect. It relies on voters’ accurate recall of their 2012 vote, and that type of recall is often biased toward the winner. Indeed, the C.C.E.S. found that Mr. Obama had 54 percent of support among 2012 voters, compared with his actual 51 percent finish.
But the data all points in the same direction: Shifts in turnout were not the dominant factor in Mr. Trump’s success among white working-class voters.
I tried to model some of this myself to get actual numbers I could compare. It doesn’t work. If I apply the exit poll models of voter defections to the real numbers, I get implausibly high numbers for Trump and implausibly low numbers for Hillary. I would have to add a huge jump in Democratic turnout, and a corresponding crash in Republican turnout, to produce the modest Hillary popular-vote win we actually saw. Nobody’s claimed this and I don’t think that it happened. So I’m confused. I hate to have to go off of Cohn’s analysis, especially since he never really explains what goes into his projections, but right now it’s all I have. And it matches what Rasmussen thought in a lot of ways.
So I very tentatively conclude that swing voters might have changed the result of the 2016 election. I can’t directly compare to decreased turnout, but it seems at least as important, especially if you discount the non-ideology-related black turnout decrease.
Granted, the 2016 election was weird, we might be in some kind of unique realignment of the two-party system, maybe this doesn’t happen too often. But the Obama/Trump defections don’t seem much greater than the Bush/Obama defections on the 2008 CNN exit poll. And Current Affairs admits that Bill Clinton did pretty well attracting moderates and Republicans to his banner. I think there’s enough examples to think that a large effect from swing voters might not just be possible, but common.
As far as I can tell, the evidence leans against the win-by-extremism-turning-out-the-base argument. Extremists tend to do worse in elections. They don’t raise turnout of their base; in fact, they probably lower it. They may fire up their opponents’ base. And swing voters can make a big difference when a candidate appeals to them.
This doesn’t mean only boring centrists can win; Donald Trump is the obvious counterexample. But Trump’s extremism wasn’t just “Paul Ryan but much more so”. He won not by moving straight right, but by coming up with new ideas that held the attention of the Republican base while also appealing to some disaffected Democrats. And the Bernie Sanders wing of the Democratic Party might be able to do something similar from the left if it gets the chance.
Just don’t frame it as “extremism turns out the base”, and especially not as “swing voters don’t matter”.
Shrug
Current Affairs is an extremist, socialist magazine. It’s not surprising that the founder tries to push the left party into a more extreme direction – or that the reasoning behind this turns out to be wrong.
The bottom line is that you can still go towards the center and improve the country; in fact I’d imagine that to be the more effective method. Problem is, “progressive voters” might not like that, even though I bet those are a minority, and only important in states like California, which already went for Hillary by like 8 million votes.
“Current Affairs is an extremist, socialist magazine. It’s not surprising that the founder tries to push the left party into a more extreme direction – or that the reasoning behind this turns out to be wrong.”
I think I’m against this kind of thought process. I’m a non-extremist, non-socialist blogger, so it’s not surprising that I think the opposite. But I hope people consider my evidence instead of just dismissing it as a product of my biases. I agree there are some people who are so crazy that this stops being valuable, but Current Affairs doesn’t seem to be among them most of the time.
At one point you were in favor of open borders because it would cause unending ethnic warfare – you phrased it as “have so many different ethnicities that nobody can keep track of the coalitions” but that’s the essence of it. You are an extremist.
That’s an extraordinarily uncharitable reading.
Within the debate that Current Affairs is alluding to, “centrist” means supporting a market economy plus government helping the poor. It doesn’t mean you don’t have any unusual ideas. I think this mostly describes me.
Also, though I don’t want to get in a fight about it, let me just register my opinion that you’re misunderstanding my point about ethnic coalitions. I proposed that having many ethnic groups side-by-side would be less likely to lead to strife than two big ones, but I proposed it as a hypothesis, not as an explicit policy proposal / linchpin of my whole philosophy.
Consider the issue tabled.
This part though:
The “centrism” that Current Affairs alludes to also includes massive migration of
hostile outsidersimmigrants. This center takes care to [frequently] note the extremism of denying this position. Otherwise Donald Trump is a perfect example of Current Affairs centrism, no? He wasn’t out on the stump talking about gutting the welfare state, was he? His anti-market economy points aren’t any more substantial (some added tariffs) than those that are fully accepted as centrist (much more government control of industry), right? Basically what makes him non-“centrist” is that one issue and on that issue he’s much closer not only to the opinions of the voters (meh) but to the actual existing legal framework – that’s some very strong evidence that he’s not the extremist here.
I understand your point, but I think if you removed every single thing Donald Trump said about immigrants he would still be an extraordinarily controversial politician loathed by many people on the right and left.
And I think in practice Trump doesn’t support welfare programs as much as the sort of people Current Affairs considers centrists – for example, their hallmark of a centrist is supporting Obamacare (as opposed to rightist proposals like BCRA and leftist proposals like single-payer). And he’s not even that market economy – I think “fewer tariffs” is another thing Current Affairs would give as a basic centrist principle.
Free migration is part and parcel of a market economy.
Market economies have never been tried!
I disagree.
What else is there? His non-bugman style? Yeah, he’s an alien to the Acela class who find masculinity very uncomfortable and troubling (I’m put in mind NPR hosts getting their testosterone levels tested and the man with the highest level (274 ng/dL – more than twice the next highest) was still below the normal range and listening to the segment, yeah, it’s believable – it’s actually pretty tough to tell just from voices which are men and which are women (the reveal begins at 41:25 https://www.thisamericanlife.org/radio-archives/episode/220/testosterone?act=3#play)) and Trump is an embodiment of a strongly masculine style and affect. Sure, I could see the jealousy accounting for distaste but nothing as hysterical as we’ve seen.
That’s pretty amazingly strong evidence for my contention that there’s nothing “centrist” about centrism. It’s purely an applause light that has cultural appeal to, well, the type of people that listen to NPR and read Current Affairs. Obamacare passed with zero Republican votes and less than all Democratic votes. The left wing of the Democratic party is the center?
I think the loathing would be based more on his personal characteristics than on his political views. Other than immigration, in what way is he an “extremist?”
@JulieK: This sort of comment always baffles me. Did you not hear the part where he advocated torture “even if it does not work” and suggested killing the families of terrorists? If that does not sound extreme to you, then that’s because you are an extremist.
Now, you can argue that he never meant that, but if you evaluate him on how he is running the country in practice then he does not come across as any more centrist. In fact he still frequently calls for controls on the media and greater authoritarianism in general.
The criticism of Trump’s personality is ludicrously overemphasized by democrats, I agree, but it’s not exactly difficult to think of other reasons why the man ought not to be president.
Maybe he’s a centrist on policy axis while being an extremist on authoritarian axis?
So, he openly advocated for things that Obama did while pledging not to do? Was Obama an extremist as well? Or is extremism just matter of words rather than actions?
My understanding is that most Americans don’t consider what Obama did “extremist”, that is, unusual and unacceptable, though some of them, especially on the mainstream left, may have a problem with open acknowledgment and advocacy for such policies. They prefer to maintain a political fiction where such things are done without official public acknowledgment, even though they are open secrets, while pretending to maintain higher moral standards.
Trump didn’t care for such politically correct narratives and openly advocated for these policies. Some people responded to this message positively, as they perceived it as honest, while those who prefer politics to be more hypocritical, responded negatively.
@feepingcreature: That doesn’t work either. How is he a centrist on economic policy? For all that he sometimes made reasonable noises on the campaign trail, in practice he has proposed the most extreme budget ever, including a math error of 2 trillion dollars.
Everything about the man is insane.
@vV_Vv: Obama never advocated for doing either of those things, and it is blatantly dishonest to conflate killing civilians by accident with doing it on purpose. The first thing Trump did after coming in power is order a strike that Obama had SPECIFICALLY said should not be executed because it would result in civilian deaths and achieve nothing, and Trump did it anyway just to show he was tough. And then he had the gall to use the soldier whose life he threw away to get cheap PR, and the media just went with it.
It’s true that Obama’s idea of “moving to the centre” involved incorporating horrible foreign policies from the right, but that error is the exact opposite of what we’re talking about right now, which is moving the centre to a new extreme.
I feel like you’re saying this somewhat tongue-in-cheek, but I think there’s a lot of truth to it.
Saying “we need increase funding to improve our efforts to secure the southern border” makes you a regular, boring, run-of-the-mill republican. Saying “illegal immigrants are rapists and we’re going to build a wall to keep them out” makes you an extremist.
Having a secret kill-list that is not subject to any external or judicial review is fine so long as everyone agrees not to talk about it very much, but saying “I’m going to bomb the families of terrorists” makes you an extremist.
I share your qualms about unaccountable kill lists, but I do not think it is at all difficult to draw a moral red line with “deliberately killing innocent family members” safely on the far side of it. Foreign policy is less black and white, and more shades of grey — but that doesn’t mean all greys are equally grubby.
Sure, and I’d be willing to consider the evidence in that Current Affairs article. Where is it? The passage you quoted basically just contains some assertions that line up with the author’s ideological biases, and the article itself doesn’t go any farther than that. At best, you have an appeal to history which is barely fleshed out – the idea that “it doesn’t work”, an assertion backed up by not so much as a single example, and which actually tries to dismiss a counter-example via a type of special pleading.
Anyways, I’m not going to dismiss even extremist socialists out of hand. But I do think that any extremist viewpoint can blind you to you being wrong, so it’s a lot more likely that you are. As a result, if I see a comprehensive, evidence-laden rebuttal of an assertion-driven article by an extremist socialist, I’m going to believe that they are wrong, and I’m willing to pay the price if I spoke too soon.
That sounds like the description of a centrist to me. Bill Kristol with the “maybe we should replace the white working class” and Hillary “we should have open borders” are the extremists. Just because both parties tend to agree on a particular issue doesn’t mean that it’s not extreme in the eyes of the voters.
I think this is enough of a redefinition that anyone with an extreme view which isn’t exactly the same as the standard extreme views can call themselves a “centrist”. If Bernie Sanders ran and won, would we have to call him a “centrist” because apparently the median voter preferred socialism? I feel like it removes useful meaning from the term.
Open socialism isn’t nearly as popular as immigration restriction (although I suppose it’s more popular with potential immigrants) and one candidate really did stake out an extreme position – and it wasn’t the winning candidate.
That was exactly the point of every “centrist” working together to exclude the issue from discussion, no? Bill Kristol saying that the white working class should be replaced is the extreme take. Hillary saying she believes in open borders is extreme. Trump saying that existing laws should be enforced is not.
Agree; left-right axis is bad. By this notion of “centrism”, we could come up with any number of “centrist” positions that were totally opposed to one another.
The steelman, which the article gets close to but then swerves away from to get in the required digs at the loathsome Republicans, is “you need to offer people something they actually want to get them to vote for you”. There’s three types of centrism, the stuff everybody wants, the stuff nobody wants, and the stuff nobody cares about, and the Democratic platform is charitably the third kind.
Part of the problem, I think, is the perfidious media narrative that decides what qualifies as “extreme”. Broadly popular initiatives like public healthcare and immigration enforcement get tagged far-left and far-right because the elites don’t want them. And that confuses the discourse about “centrism”.
So when someone says “if we want to win elections we need to abandon centrism and move to the left” they’re not saying “we need to adopt policies that only a diehard commie would love”, they’re saying “we need to be courageous in adopting policies that people want even if they might be called extreme”. Worked for Trump.
Gets at the same thing as my phrasing above – the (self declared) “center” is extremist.
Yeah, but I’m not as much an asshole about it.
I’m sure you can improve with some practice.
I agree and this is part of what I tried to do with the second to last paragraph. But I think the particular way it’s phrased is wrong and destructive. By all means steelman it, but I worry that the particular ways the non-steelmanned-version are wrong are actually important.
They explicitly say “it’s less that the party needs to ‘move toward the left’ than that it needs to ‘move toward something'”. It’s just that they don’t believe in the possibility of broadly popular policies, because Republicans are evil mutants who only want to destroy everything that actual human beings love. So the best you can do is policies that appeal to the actual human beings.
Which is wrong and destructive, but not I think in the way you identify.
Specifically I think you are right that they’re wrong to discount the possibility of swing votes, but wrong to treat them as if they think just turning up a dial marked “extremism” will solve their problems.
I agree with all the views you stated above, and I just want to say I’m very happy to see a Trump voter here who actually explains what he believes and why instead of ranting about how everyone on the left is evil. :p
But now I gotta know: Do you really disagree with the notion that Republican politicians are evil? I mean, obviously you don’t think of them as evil mutants, but what about “corrupt and cowardly scumbags who are bought by powerful interests, refuse to stand up for the things their voters actually care about and represent everything that’s wrong with politicians everywhere”?
Please help me out here. My small-minded liberal worldview cannot handle the idea that a sane and kindly Otaku gentleman such as yourself would actually think of republican politicians as good people overall. :s
Trump was quite popular among people who think this about the more standard Republicans. It’s part of why he won the primary.
The only place we diverge is with the idea that Democrats are by and large any better.
Aren’t they? I mean, don’t get me wrong, I totally agree that Democrats are mostly bought and paid for as well. But could you really see them ever stooping to the levels that republicans have now reached? Could you see them proposing a budget with a 2 trillion math error, for example? Or cheer an attack that achieved nothing but the deaths of innocent people, and then try to cover it up with lie after lie after lie? Or allow their elected leader to blunder about revealing top secret information by accident and endangering their own agents? Or dismiss the possibility of a foreign power interfering in the election so casually?
For all their flaws, democrats still adhere to a basic level of human decency that the republican politicians appears to have entirely abandoned.
Obama literally had his Justice Department formulate a way to execute American citizens without a trial.
@Sandy:
You’re talking about a context in which it’s an everyday occurrence to kill non-Americans without a trial, and this state of affairs has robust bipartisan support. Speaking as a non-American, I question the degree to which also killing American citizens counts as a major increase in depravity.
(I am also quite dubious of the implied assertion that the exact same thing would not have happened under Presidents McCain or Romney, had the Republicans been in charge when drone technology came of age.)
You can use this as evidence that American politicians are bad, if you like, but it doesn’t count as an example where Democrats are worse.
Reminds me of this paragraph from a brexit analysis:
from here, (about the 60% mark) which has been posted a couple of times on SSC in the past.
Whilst the author speaks only of focus groups, which is not going to be a respresentative sample and so may not be reliable, it does feel like something which has an element of truth. Why should ‘moderate’ voters have policy views that are in the middle of the left right axis? Why not have moderates with some strong right wing views, some strong left wing views, who end up torn between the two parties?
That being said, I suppose this is essentially what populism is. And if we look to the French elections, Le Pen in some ways embodied the mix of left and ring wing populism, with tough on immigration and crime policies combined with almost socialist economic ideals. She still handily lost to Macron, the embodiment of the traditional centrist view that was rubbished in the above quote.
Of course, there were a great many factors involved in the French election and it would be foolish to just pick out one thing and make it the defining reason, so this is only a weak counterpoint.
And of course this applies to the American election as well, just in the opposite direction.
This raises the question: why aren’t there more Le Pens?
I don’t understand how the regression discontinuity thing works. Maybe somebody who does could provide a more in-depth explanation than the short summary in the post?
If political parties loved our authors, they would just flip a coin between an extremist and a moderate while completely ignoring what the district looks like. But parties care quite a lot about what the district looks like, and they’ll adjust their strategy accordingly. If a district is close with a lot of swing voters, they’ll field a moderate that won’t strongly alienate those key voters. In particular, the authors suspect that parties prefer moderate candidates in both even and easy elections, which would mean the extremists’ poor performance is because they typically get the most difficult races.
Now if a moderate wins her primary by a good margin, there’s a decent chance her district is moderate biased. The larger the margin, the more likely there’s a bias. Same deal with an extremist candidate. But if the primary was very close, the party likely isn’t biased in either direction and smaller “noise” just happened to push one candidate over the edge. In other words, the party is flipping a coin between extremist and moderate in that district, exactly what the authors wanted them to do in the first place! So the authors narrowed their search from all districts to probably-unbiased-coin-flippy districts, which eliminates the potential bias from party strategy or whatever.
Regression discontinuity is a concept from an area of social science methodology called causal inference. The idea is that they want to find a random process that determines a treatment effect. For example, with placebo and control groups in medical trials you would be biased if you gave all men the control and all women the placebo, so randomization of treatment solves this.
A similar example above (I’ll explain this one because I read the paper) is based on monetary benefits to holding an electoral office, by Andrew Eggers (on my phone so no link). The idea is that comparing the salary of an ex-politician to a normal guy won’t help us really understand whether being a politician makes you richer, because the type of person to become a politician might be more talented.
In the past a researcher might try to solve this issue by using a regression that matches ex-politicians to people who were never politicians based on concepts such as the quality of their school, graduate education, field of work (etc). But this still is a weak research design! Perhaps the type of person to become a politician is simply in the top 0.0001% of gregariousness, in which case it could be social skills that explain the ability of an ex-politician to make more money (rather than, say, corruption or rent seeking).
Regression discontinuity comes to the rescue. What if instead of comparing ex-politicians to non-politicians with just basic controls, we compare them to people who were *almost* politicians? Here is the key insight: we are assuming that winning or losing an election by, say, 0.1% comes down strictly to luck.
That is to say, the loser and winner we will now assert are both the *type* of person who could be a politician, but one got lucky.
So now we restrict the set of people we want to study to both ex-politicians and almost-politicians. Once we do this we are comfortable that we are working within a sample framework of people who have these hard-to-control for attribute of being electable (remembering names, kissing babies, shmoozing with elites). Once we do this we can match them on normal metrics like career, education, age, etc.
The take-away is that a clever design allows us to ‘discover’ this randomization process in order for us to obtain an unbiased measure.
The paper above follows similarly, with the assumption that winning or losing by 0.1% comes down to luck. And this is tantamount to a randomized treatment effect!!! Cool stuff!
Some thoughts:
People don’t vote along a single axis of issues from left to right.
What Democrat “extremists” actually advocate is often very popular.
What Trump actually said was often very popular.
What Trump was obviously going to do was very extreme and unpopular.
Trump won by speaking about a progressive platform + adding assorted racism.
I think the relative successes of Sanders and Trump show that if you speak about what people want you will get turn out and swing voters both. Extremism is never a winning move, but what is actually considered extreme by the population and what is considered extreme by corporations?
Edit: Another point, consider Corbyn, he seems pretty extreme and yet he fared fairly well against the moderate May. Then look to France, Macron is very moderate, but he demolished the old moderates. Duterte in the Philippines is very extreme and yet he is more popular at home than all the above.
I think what voters want at the moment is “new” and they don’t really care about how extreme or moderate that is. The new split is between those who want “new” but are generally more educated and have a long term view (new left), and those who want “new” but are generally less uneducated and have a short term view (new right).
I wonder what the difference in the parties’ ability to rig the system and produce fake votes is. I’m cynically sure that both practice this to some extent.
Echoing some other commenters here, but I’m so tired of the whole left-right thing and various attempts at classifying positions, issues and people as left or right. And for what purpose other than trying to tell yourself and others what to think about them? What insight does it add?
The conventional wisdom seems to be that there is one fundamental dimension, and those on either end are “extreme” and therefore anything “extreme” must be at one end and people not one either end must have views in the middle of those two on every issue.
Lots of ink is spilled trying to define what left and right “really means”, and I doubt it means much at all. As Scott’s post about politicization implies: issues can often go either way depending on details and initial conditions, and they become staples of a particular side later. Sometimes they can switch through narrative shifts resulting from a change in salient issues or coalition structure.
I suspect the belief in one fundamental dimension of political opinions is little more than an artifact of game theory: any conflict with a win-lose outcome will come down to two sides because of the strong incentives to form coalitions until there are only two sides left. Each coalition will have some kind of broad consensus with a cluster of positions tied together by narratives emphasizing their commonalities and minimizing internal contradictions. This makes their political philosophies seem artificially coherent.
Regardless of exactly what positions and issues are bundled up on the same side, we will always be able to draw a line between the two main centers of gravity in policy-space and get a “spectrum”. So, the fact that we do get a left-right axis is hardly any evidence at all of a fundamental political dimension – we’d get than no matter how multidimensional reality is.
Note that this applies during political stability, and when economic conditions and coalitions are shifting things are going to look messier and there’s going to be lots of unproductive talk about what “left” and “right” “really” means.
I met a black Trump voter who would’ve voted for Bernie if they’d let her, so definitely some people wanted a nontraditional candidate and weren’t too pushed about the details. Trump’s volubility helped, I think because everyone could squint and see what they wanted in him, like some sort of political Rorschach inkblot.
Yes, I agree that there’s a non-trivial amount of people whose decision is less “red or blue” and more “stay the course or change things.”
It’s far easier to be the “change things” candidate when you aren’t the incumbent party. Consider that Trump’s best debate moments were the ones where he basically said “Hillary keeps saying we need all these changes, but she’s been in political power since the 1990s, why hasn’t she done them already then?” Because of this dynamic, I discount almost any analysis that claims one party has a permanent advantage over the other. I predict that it’s pretty darn unlikely we’ll see either party win three consecutive national elections anytime soon. It’s basically like the “handicap mode” in racing games where the farther behind you are, the faster your car goes, in order to keep things interesting and competitive. I know quite a few people who generally lean left, but basically said “Well things aren’t exactly perfect today, might as well give the other guys a chance” and I’m willing to bet that in 4-8 years when Trump hasn’t magically fixed everything, they (as well as some people who generally lean right) will say the same thing again.
has been a staple of recent leftist thought
It has been a staple of wishful thinking on both left and right for *generations*. The first national election I paid any attention to was in 2000 and I think we’ve heard it from one side or the other in every election since, possibly excepting 2008.
“A Choice Not An Echo” makes a similar case from the right, and it was published in 1964.
This was Futurama’s take on the 2000 election…
I think the debate about technocratic candidates versus real leftists papers over the stark differences between the Old Left and the New Left (i.e. Progressives). That papering over allows those arguing for the firebrands to assume their preferred candidate will get the enthusiastic support of the other part of the left. But when it comes down it they probably won’t. Milquetoast technocrats not only appeal to the wonkish professional class that plays an important role in practical politics (viz. money) but also serve as a second choice for both parts of the left.
A Bernie Sanders democrat, yearning for the days when unions actually mattered, would get pushback exactly along the lines that he got (Bernie Bros, etc). If John Conyers*, with his support for reparations, ran for President that would alienate the entire part of the party that was enthusiastic about Bernie Sanders. In terms of policy positions Hillary Clinton was exactly the candidate that was needed. A little less baggage and a lot more charisma was needed.
*I know, he’s makes Bernie Sanders look like a spring chicken, just go with it.
Isn’t one of the causes of populism that the milquetoast technocrats have become less accepted as good second choices?
Despite their insistence to the contrary, the technocrats actually do want to substantially restructure society and the many losers of their policies want something different.
I can’t speak to Europe, I don’t know enough about what’s going on over there, but I don’t think the rise of populism narrative fits in the United States. It is taking a single highly contingent win and making too much of it.
Maybe that’s overstated — I do think there might be something there in terms of the Republican primary, but Trump’s competitiveness and ultimate win over Clinton had more to do with: it was generic Republican’s turn and Clinton’s unsuitability as a candidate than any kind of major shift in the electorate towards populism.
It was a really close election, so maybe the Bernie voters that stayed home are large enough to have swung it, but I don’t think that they were especially larger than similarly motivated voters that stayed home or voted third party in say 2000 or 1992.
In the 2008 Democratic primaries, weren’t all (major) candidates technocrats? Obama, Clinton and Edwards, for example. Yet in 2016, the oldskool socialists weren’t willing to just pick one from an array of technocrats.
The last primary where it was the Republicans turn was in 2000 and a socialist did run against Al Gore, but Lyndon LaRouche got far less support than Sanders got.
John Edwards had his Two Americas message. As for Sanders, despite his self identification, if you look at the details of what he proposed he wasn’t really an oldskool socialist. Certainly not like Lyndon LaRouche. 2000 also had Ralph Nader whose economic positions were closer to 2016 Sanders.
Were there more Bernie supporters in 2016 that stayed home than Nader voters in 2000?
Fair enough. BTW, the first line of an Edwards speech:
”I stand here tonight ready to work with you and John [Kerry] to make America
greatstrong again.”
Hmmm…
AFAIK, both Nader and Sanders got a lot of support from independents, who were less charmed by the Gore and Clinton, respectively. So you can’t just count them as natural supporters of the Democratic candidate.
.
This seems like a good take. And it’s not as if Trump’s negatives didn’t play a role – they certainly did. I’d wager generic Republican + Trump’s immigration policy – Trump’s general boorishness wins in a landslide.
I’ve seen this comment several times: the most influential voter, the one most likely to have an impact on the election, is the voter who makes up their mind in the voting booth on election day.
Advertising dollars for votes are (in theory) spent heavily in influence the least-politically-aware, low-information voter as election day approaches.
The simplistic version of this assessment is that 40% of the voters would vote Democrat, even if a re-animated Hitler ran on Democratic party ticket. Another 40% of voters would vote Republican, if the re-animated Hitler had decided he liked that party. (Or if a long-time Democrat decided to run as a Republican.)
The remaining 20% are the people who politicians try to sway by making speeches, airing TV ads, and having shadow-brokers create FaceBook buzz about.
Yep, totally agree with this. And when you consider that half the country doesn’t vote at all, and the amount of people who are underage or otherwise ineligible, it turns out our entire collective fates are decided by about 5-10% of the population.
This is interesting as far as it goes, (thanks for it) but a few notes from my lens from my home in this den of iniquity here in DC: 1) it doesn’t take into account what has been happening in local elections and gerrymandering etc. significant ramifications on federal elections and the political tenor generally; 2) nor extremely low turn outs in off year elections that have helped these; 3) what this all means in governance certainly at the federal level (which then has ramifications on future election laws) — i.e., the extremists have been incredible effective at either gumming up the process or getting small, incremental but impactful change once IN office that we too often ignore. I also would be intrigued how you think Reagan Democrats fit into this model if cross over isn’t a viable goal?
> We know that total turnout decreased 2% between 2012 and 2016.
No we don’t. You didn’t give a citation for that figure; but total turnout increased by 5.9% from 2012 to 2016, which is larger than the population increase from 2012->2016. My best guess would be that the 2% figure comes from early reports, after the election but before all votes were counted, but it is definitely significantly wrong.
^ This.
If you Google around for analyses of the 2016 election, most of the results are (still) based on incomplete vote tallies from November, which people naïvely compared to the complete 2012 tallies. We now have the complete tallies, but the low turnout meme survives.
I’m surprised that no one ever mentions the obvious regarding the most recent election: Americans just will not vote for a woman President. Specifically, American women (who are the voting majority) will not vote a woman into the top job.
The Democrats really miscalculated on that one. They assumed an old grandma has the same ability to drive votes as a young, charismatic black guy.
I don’t see how that’s obvious, given that I have seen no evidence of this. I do think that calling Bernie supporters “Bernie Bros” and claiming them to be sexist probably didn’t endear them much to Clinton (though most voted for her anyway). Also, running on the platform “Hi I am a woman” is maybe just not a very effective way at mobilizing anyone but feminists who were going to vote for her regardless. Perhaps if she had drunk just a bit less of her own kool aid…
The charisma part you mention played a much bigger part, I suspect.
… or whiskey.
They did a re-enactment of a debate with the genders swapped (so Trump was a woman and Clinton a man). People really, really hated male Clinton.
So perhaps the issue was not that Clinton was a woman, but that she was the wrong woman.
Who is this “no one”? I literally have hardcore Hillary supporters still pushing this on my Facebook feed from time to time, and immediately after the election it was non stop. Somebody is writing the articles they share.
The problem is these tend to be the same people for whom “I’m a woman, and it’s my turn” was all they needed from Clinton to get on board.
Women have won plenty of elections (including 41 who have served as governor) so clearly “no one will vote for a woman” is a myth.
Hillary just happened to be a woman who turns people off as a campaigner, and came with 3 decades of dirty laundry to boot. Obama was a fresh, charismatic face to project your hopes and dreams on. Dems need to find another one of those, of any gender, if they want to win in 2020.
I’m surprised by the confidence with which liberals assert that America will never vote for a woman President while simultaneously alleging that the drop in black turnout was the product of gerrymandering/voter ID laws/etc. rather than black voters deciding not to vote for an old white lady trying to replace a black man, or at least being disinclined to turn out for said old white lady.
What makes you think OptimalSolver is a liberal?
Sorry, one more and probably where I should have begun. All this based on polling and panel data is iinteresting (though I am suspect of any general polls today as it’s so hard and even illegal to reach folks on mobile devices making which says something about reliability of age demographic). Anyhow, the role of money in all this, and how this skews outcome and mindset iin the hands of each of the end of the spectrum using iit creatively strikes me as an essential part of the analysis.
The problem with this whole argument is you are assuming uniform homogeneity of phenoptype and neurotype (brain chemistry) between the Red Tribe (conservative tendency) and the Blue Tribe (liberal tendency). The sub-populations are not the same, and they have been diverging since the mid 90s. Swing voters would be cross-migration– is that happening?
Can’t it just be that extremism is more effective for one side (the Red Tribe) ?
Your examples from Current Affairs and Daily Kos express the same sentiment that Frank Rich does here:
Like Frank Rich says, there is evidence that the Red Tribe votes against their own self-interest (the interests of their offspring in environmental preservation and education) in large numbers.
I understand that your desire is to nurture a persuadable cohort of conservative tendency upper IQ and SES here by allowing them to express themselves and debate in a safe environment with strict formal rules for discussion.
What I see here is just doubling down.
We just aren’t the same.
I would say democrats are catching on to that…getting wiser.
Here is a postmortem from the election on the white working class from Harvard Business review.
I thought it was really good.
Like I said before, Dr. Alexander, you are prescribing “talk-therapy” for a raging schizophrenic.
Its not going to work.
Divergence.
People like Frank Rich never seem to consider that white working class voters may vote in accordance with what they consider to be their racial interests. Or they may consider it, but they just find it uncouth to express or acknowledge the fact that people have racial interests.
And if it needed to be said, Kevin Williamson is an evil, soulless piece of garbage and people like him have no right to whine about how their brand of “principled conservatism” has been replaced by Trumpism.
You are just proving my point with your kill the messenger argument.
The Red Tribe has been unpersuadable for a while–they wont even listen to their own standard bearers.
The Blue Tribe is learning this, as the Current Affairs and Daily Kos point out.
There is a lot of this post election analysis.
The liberal consensus is that its useless to try to reach GOP base voters.
I’m saying those are not standard bearers. Nobody fucking reads National Review or RedState. I most commonly see them linked on liberal sites like The Atlantic or NPR where some liberal cites them as an example of “Look, this is what conservatives think!”. You’d do better citing radio hosts like Mark Levin and Laura Ingraham, but liberals don’t listen to them and it’s not as easy to link people to their shows in an Atlantic article.
Freddie deBoer actually had a tweetstorm a couple of days back where he argued that while the left might scoff at people like Mark Lilla, Mark Penn and (to some extent) Jon Haidt who say the Democratic Party should “moderate”, they should engage with these people seriously because their arguments, even if they are stupid, are devoured eagerly by the neoliberal thinktanks and strategists in the Democratic Party who determine the party’s direction and are averse to Sanders-style politics.
As for whether that’s “the liberal consensus”, I’d say you’re wrong, because as near as a few weeks ago you had the GA-06 election where Democratic strategists like Brian Fallon openly declared they were going to win by going after “Romney voters”; moderate Republicans averse to Trump, since the district has a lot of well-off suburban Republicans. That didn’t work either. But they’ll look at the race’s margins and they’ll try again, that’s how consultants and pundits make their money.
I am saying there is a trend in the democratic standard bearers to quit trying with the GOP base.
The base has rejected the GOP establishment and GOP public intellectuals as “cucks”.
Freddie deBoer is just a grievous waste of spacetime.
Ossoff improved on performance in GA-06 by 15% points– if dems get an 8% switch or above they get the House at midterms.
I am saying, the new trend is to reject engagement with the GOP base because they are unpersuadable.
I doubt a more extreme Democrat would have won GA-06 either. Bigger issue there is they tried to turn a local race into a national referendum, and the first step toward swing Congress – not surprising that Republicans, moderate or otherwise, aren’t going to jump on board for losing the House.
But they might have swung for a Dem that promised them something locally sweet enough.
I’m saying you have absolutely no idea that this is actually a trend. As late as 2 or 3 weeks ago, it wasn’t a trend. Since then you’ve read a Current Affairs article about “the new trend”. But it’s paid strategists who decide what course the party’s going to follow, not people who write articles for Current Affairs. People like Brian Fallon still think the path to victory runs through the Panera Breads of America.
Yeah, and come 2018, Karen Handel will win that seat by double digits, because the Democrats won’t spend 5 bucks there when they have 200-odd other seats to defend and more to vie for. $30 million on the most expensive House race of all time actually has an effect on the result. But good luck to you.
I agree with most of this, reserving a bit of skepticism only for extremists actually lowering base turnout.
But it is also worth noting that it isn’t just extremists who “fire up their opponents’ base”. By the standards of the Democratic party, Hillary Clinton is not an extremist candidate. That was Bernie Sanders this time around, could just as well have been e.g. Elizabeth Warren. But it was Hillary Centrist Clinton who fired up ten million or so Republicans who really, really didn’t want to go out and vote for Donald Trump, to show up anyway and vote for Not Hillary Clinton.
Apparently, people matter. Your party apparatchiks can come up with the perfect blend of mostly-centrist election-winning policies, deliver them through the mouth of the wrong person, and lose to Donald Trump. That’s going to be a much harder variable to measure going forward, but probably as important to predicting election results as anything involving moderate vs. extreme policies.
Hillary was deeply flawed…her hubris, her sense of destiny, and most of all her vanity. She picked Kaine as VP (instead of someone charismatic that could have helped us like Booker, Castro or Warren) because he could never overshadow her.
I voted for her, because I understand exactly what Trump is.
But what I can never forgive her for is that she ruined OFA.
I worked on Obama’s campaign, and OFA was just magical– we turned out voters the GOP didn’t even know existed– witness Karl Rove melt-down on Fox.
So I was excited to work on Ivy, supposedly the extension of OFA for down ballot races. Imagine my despair when I showed up to find centralized phone-banks instead of distributed shoe-leather neighborhood personal contacts.
And I was even more horrified when the RNC gave their carefully crafted over 4 years OFA style database to Trump when he won the nom and then his team ported it to Facebook. Genius.
So Hillary absolutely deserved to lose.
Some of the “extremism wins!” narrative is probably just losing politicians believing their own hype about how extreme their opponent was, compared to their own centrist pragmatism (“everyone I know agrees with me!”).
And the extreme wing of the winning side wanting to push their own party in the more extreme direction. I know a whole lot of far-left Democrats who took the 2008 results as “this is proof that America is ready for socialism now!”
Trump got about 2 million votes more than Romney, so that point is wrong.
This sentence gives me great cause for concern about the methods of these surveys. How exactly do they categorize someone as “extremist”? Because by popular definition, most people would characterize Trump as such, but as you (correctly) point out, that’s not entirely correct. Trump is extremist on some issues, but very much not so on others (favors raising the minimum wage, economic protectionism, has no problem with gay marriage, etc.).
If we can’t trust people’s assessment of whether or not one of the most famous political candidates of the modern age is “extremist” or not, then how can we trust a similar assessment of people trying to rank some unknown dude in Kentucky’s third congressional district? And if that determination is not being made accurately, the entire exercise becomes pointless and we end up with a “garbage in, garbage out” situation.
And the things he’s extreme about don’t map well to the left-right axis. I suspect immigration restriction is much more popular among traditional Democrats than the party leadership would care to admit, and I’d further guess that the people who do care about it, care about it a lot – maybe enough to make them swing to Trump.
> Donald Trump got fewer votes than Mitt Romney did in 2012
This was a common meme that went around immediately after the election, but it was based on comparing the available data in November 2016 (not all votes counted yet) to the complete data from 2012. If you look instead at official sources (or Wikipedia), you’ll see that Trump in fact received 62,984,825 votes vs. Romney’s 60,933,504.
A point to consider is that fivethirtyeight’s election model was one of the few that actually gave trump reasonable odds — about a third — and part of the reason that it did is that it found a lot of voters polled reported being undecided for a long time.