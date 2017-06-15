Open Thread 77.75

This is the biweekly hidden open Thread.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
-
Recent Posts
Qualia builds software for the title and escrow industry, which we chose to maximize our comparative advantage and capitalize on information inefficiency. We're growing fast and are looking for full-stack engineers and quantitative operations hires. Email jobs@qualia.com for more information.
Meditation for Atheists promises "all the peace of mind without the woo-woo stuff." This downloadable audio program offers guided meditations based on the best classical and modern techniques. You can listen to the MP3 files on your smartphone or any other audio device.
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, we just look at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping Slate Star Codex readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
Turn in your Bibles to the Book of Genesis, chapter 30.
We find Jacob, his two wives, and their two female slaves, engaged in an epic child-having competition. Early in the lead, the less-favored wife Leah manages to produce four children. Rachel, the better-loved but infertile wife, gives her slave Bilhah to Jacob, who produces two children, at which point Rachel announces that she has won the contest. It’s difficult to see how having two children (kinda sorta) outweighs having four children directly, but that’s how Rachel sees it.
Leah, who is not getting pregnant any more, gives her slave Zilpah to Jacob, and Jacob has two kids by Zilpah. The score is now six to two.
Around this time, as grain is being harvested, Leah’s oldest boy, Reuben, finds some mandrakes, a plant superstitiously associated with fertility, out in a field. Reuben brings back the mandrakes to Leah. Rachel, hearing about the find, decides this might be just the ticket to get her into the baby-making business, and so she goes and asks Leah to give her the mandrakes.
Leah is not pleased at all by the request. As she sees it, her sister-wife Rachel has been monopolizing Jacob’s attentions, and so she is not disposed to grant Leah’s request. So Rachel offers Leah a deal. “Give me the mandrakes, and I’ll have Jacob sleep with you.” Leah accepts.
That evening, as Jacob is walking home from work, Leah goes out to meet him, and says, “You’ve gotta sleep with me tonight, because I’ve paid Rachel for your services.” If Jacob had any reaction to Rachel pimping him out like this, the text does not record it.
Jacob upholds Rachel’s deal, and sleeps with Leah. She immediately conceives and has a fifth son, and after that a sixth.
There is an irony here. Leah has a fertility drug, and Rachel gets her hands on it. But the net result is that it is Leah, not Rachel, who winds up having the additional children.
(PS: The story also connects the mandrakes episode with the birth of the fifth son Issachar via etymology. Details available on request.)
77.5 failed miserably as a culture war free open thread. Is the beginning of a trend or an aberration?
(Almost) completely up to the commentariat.
If (enough) people strongly register a “hey, this is not cool” early on in those threads, I predict it would not have gone down that road.
Agreed – they’ll go where the commenters want.
I’m not sure “hey, this is not cool” or “less of this, please” would be enough. We’re (aspiring) rationalists; what if we tried analyzing what’s driving threads into the warzone? Something testable or predictable? (Yes, I know, we’d be aware of the test and that changes the result, but in what way?)
Straw theory: we’re just tired. Maybe avoiding the war means sticking more to effortposts. Doing that might breed habits we desire more.
@Paul Brinkley:
As noted below, at least some of this is down to people not realizing the thread is one of the “no culture war” threads.
But you also have OPs being too cute, with comments like “I’m sure we can avoid a culture war on this culture war topic”.
Maybe I was naive to think I could get answers to that particular question without it being a culture war (though there’s no particular reason that should be a partisan issue or connect to tribal politics; part of the problem, I think, is that there are so few areas of life nowadays which are not politicized, and so few major issues which don’t split along tribal lines), and maybe I shouldn’t have included the bit related to politicians’ motivations, but I have found it helpful in the past, and have successfully discussed other such issues in the culture war-free threads without descending into a shitshow.
For example, there’s economics and there’s economics as relates to politics and motivations of politicians and voters, etc. etc.
Sometimes I just want to discuss the former without the latter.
Part of the reason I attempted that thread when I did was because I am mildly interested in that issue but never see succinct answers to basic questions about it around here which don’t turn into massive tl;dr culture war stuff. Probably shouldn’t have expected to buck that trend, and/or probably could have attempted to do so in a better way, but I find it too bad if, in general, they can’t ever touch on anything at all controversial.
Like, I initially interpreted “no culture war” to mean, basically, no complaining about SJWs, feminists, and other identity-related stuff. Then it was sort of just “nothing too controversial.” Okay, fair enough, but that can be hard to judge and predict, sometimes, and it’s tempting to try to take the opportunity to discuss some things in a non-partisan way.
But I’ll try harder to respect a stricter Schelling Point on this issue. It would also be nice if there were a way to move a whole thread or sub-thread, en masse to a different OT, but don’t know how difficult that is, technically. I did try to at least continue the discussion on the Subreddit rather than responding there once it got culture war-y.
@onyomi:
I think you could have easily predicted based on the following:
That is pretty much asking for it to descend into culture war, because you frame it in an antagonistic way. Compare that to how you framed the bitcoin question.
Plus, I mean, really, you didn’t think Global Warming would be a siren call?
Not to mention the entire fourth point.
@HeelBearCub – “Plus, I mean, really, you didn’t think Global Warming would be a siren call?”
I didn’t. The evidence suggests that I am stupid.
@FacelessCraven:
Well, you are still happy with Trump, so …
(Slightly friendly poke, slightly kicking of a man who doesn’t they are down)
@Heel Bear Cub – The evidence accumulates.
But seriously, I was hoping to make a point about how our current situation is ripe for cross-tribe cooperation and compromise. Based on that conversation, and the one in the reddit, I’m fairly convinced we could get a decent carbon tax implemented fairly soon in America with enthusiastic support from both tribes. Wouldn’t that be something?
Culture war sucks. 😛
It’s SOP. Most of the culture-war-free threads have gone that way.
True say.
I think it’s mostly unavoidable, because one of the main reasons people care about culturewar stuff in the first place is that it’s managed to wiggle itself into virtually every field. And because of the modern style in which it’s being fought, when you try to officially limit it people just switch up their strategies and focus on consolidating their narrative assumptions as the new null hypothesis knowing that if anyone challenges them, the challenger can be accused of breaking the ‘no culturewar’ rule. Because of it’s ubiquity, trying to talk about most issues without referencing the war becomes a surreal exercise of ignoring the huge (and often angry) elephant in the room.
I really enjoy reading Bean’s series on battleships, even beyond their high quality and interesting subject matter, for being one of the few threads that seems to almost entirely culturewar resistant.
Who needs culture war when you can have real war? What use are slogans against 12″ armor belts and 16″ guns?
But thanks for your kind words. The closest we’ve come was when someone tried to draw a connection between the failure of British signals intelligence and socialism. Everyone else looked at them weirdly.
Is this a challenge? I think we need to examine what exactly is going on in the custom of gendering warships female, the sizeism inherent in post-WWI limits on displacement, and what’s inherent in the assumption that bigger guns are better. Additionally, that we are not talking about carriers (which “give birth to” many smaller planes) shows a real discounting of motherhood around here.
Did you see Deiseach’s comments about Jutland and colonialism in the links thread? I’m really tempted to try a spoof of this kind of thing, just to see if I can even come close to passing the ITT. But I probably won’t, because I suspect I’d fail badly.
It does seem open threads are either culture war or naval gazing sometimes.
*slow clap*
Or …Navy gazing (lol).
props to Mr. Bean
🙂
@bintchaos
The belly button is the nav*e*l.
@rlms
sorry, that my weak attempt at a terrible battleship pun.
@bintchaos: What you appear to be missing is that Thegnskald already made that pun.
To be honest, I completely forget about the no culture war thread and jump straight to the comments. I’m probably not the only one.
If it was in the title, I think it would be harder to avoid.
I agree, that would be a good idea.
I think a tool for moving subthreads might help. If one gets long enough, people are more likely to react “what am I gonna do, not reply? everyone else did”, and correctly calculate that it will not be deleted (since that would permanently destroy a lengthy discussion in which some people may have made insightful points), and it’s too late to ask everyone in the thread to just copy all their stuff over into one of the other open threads.
A move tool would sidestep all this. After all, there’s nothing actually preventing people from discussing things on other threads in the middle of the week, so the goal doesn’t seem to be to have a “culture-war-free day”, so the no culture war threads are fundamentally an organizational tool. Organizational tools are more effective if things can be reorganized.
I agree with the other commenters that the “no CW” message should be more prominent, it’s easy to miss / forget. (I often don’t remember to pay attention to the actual number in the thread title.) E.g. call the thread 77.5-CWfree.
It could even be the clearer 77.5-no-culture-wars.
Question: Do people think my discussion of voluntary communities in 77.5 falls under ‘culture war’? I conceive of ‘culture war’ topics to be ones related to the more traditional left/right divide, but I’m curious what other people consider to be ‘culture war’. I think a clearer conception of ‘culture war’ would be helpful to keep the moratorium on it going in the *.5 threads.
I read your initial post as continuing a conversation that already falls under the heading.
If it had started fresh,
would at least qualify as “asking for it”.
Is it inherently a culture war topic? I don’t know.
I asked for recommendations of people to follow on Twitter on the last open thread, but didn’t get a lot of replies, so I figured that I would ask again. I’m looking for people who frequently share interesting articles, make intelligent comments, etc. It can be people who are anywhere on the political spectrum, as long as they are smart and/or frequently share interesting stuff. I’m interested in politics, philosophy, mathematics, economics, biology, statistics, sociology, etc. I’m pretty much interested in everything, so if you know people who share interesting stuff on Twitter, please let me know. I’m also interested in anything that explains how Twitter works and what are some of the ways in which it can be used.
I don’t go to twitter very often, but when I do, I check out Razib Khan, Steven Pinker, Sam Harris, Matt Ridley.
IFF you like that sort of stuff, @UnzReview then.
Those are mostly aich-bee-dee guys. <– banned word
Well, Ridley’s not, as far as I know. He sure doesn’t sound like on. Sam Harris is agnostic on the topic and disapproves of researching it further. Steven Pinker posts twitter stuff almost entirely on unrelated topics, and has barely strayed toward heresy. Razib Khan has more or less distanced himself from the topic and from Unz. If you’re looking for lots of banned word content, I think all four of the ones I suggested will disappoint you.
on the spectrum though– connected to the core of arch-dee-bee
#SmallWorldSocialNetworks
“on the spectrum”
I guess in the broadest sense I can’t argue with you there, and I bet my current ideas about who’s interesting are somewhat influenced by past reading I’ve done on [redacted]. But if I were seeking to direct people to study [redacted], I certainly would not directed people toward those four. I would have directed them toward other sources. But I won’t, because I doubt doing that would add any value to this website. Anyone who wants to read about banned topics, pro or con, can easily start googling to their heart’s content. No need to let it ruin a perfectly decent website by turning it into a hellhole of banned-topic flame wars.
Does Andrew Gelman have a twitter? He’s the guy who I think is particularly missing from that list.
gelman = @StatModeling
i forgot @jasonintrator (jason stanley) philosophy community
AND @jimalkhalili– humanist community and just general wonderfulness…
dril, obviously
Caveat: some of my special interests here– you can add links from the follower/following list of each socialnetwork hub if you like the domain– or twitter will offer you a list of similars
@neuro_skeptic neuroscience community
@astrokatie astrophysics & cosmology community
@SwiftOnSecurity infosec community
@stevenstrogatz & @edfrenkel mathematics & math ed community
@yaneerbaryam complexity science community
@GeorgeShiber Philosophy and theoretical physics (focus M-theory) community
@seanmcarroll theoretical physics community
@carlzimmer biology community
@hsu_steve cognitive genomics community
@Confusezeus international policy community
@clarissaward Syria coverage community
the only sociologist I follow is Dr. Atran @atranscott
Hope this helps!
Try Megan McArdle. She’s a right-libertarian, and writes about politics for Bloomberg.
https://twitter.com/asymmetricinfo
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/contributors/AQjVOcPejrY/megan-mcardle
Here’s one of her better articles, about the Mormon social-support network in Utah:
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-03-28/how-utah-keeps-the-american-dream-alive
Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly), definitely.
I stay far away from Twitter. I was never enticed by it to get an account in the first place, and all that I see from it are inflammatory tweets that result in a long chain of flame-war retorts, replies, and general “you are an effin’ eejit” in 140 characters.
Ditto. A single tweet is far too short to convey anything useful, unless it’s a link to something longer. If there’s something valuable to say, I’d much rather read it from a blog than have to stitch together 27 140-char messages as though someone’s blowing up my phone texting me a thesis paper.
I used to think exactly the same thing, but since then I realized that it was a great source of information. I have added more things on my to-read list in the past 48 hours, since I started using Twitter, than in a whole month before that. There are just lots of people who use it to share interesting articles, facts, etc., but you don’t know that until you start using it. It’s also a great way to get in touch with interesting people. For instance, I just had a brief exchange with Garett Jones on the argument that open borders would drastically increase the world GDP, which was prompted by a tweet posted by another blogger whose work I recently discussed on my blog. I really think you should give it a try, I think you will be pleasantly surprised.
Naval Ravikant (@naval) is an interesting thinker on Twitter.
Thanks for all the recommendations, please keep them coming!
I tried to report a comment yesterday and when I did I just got a message saying “Cheater, huh?”. What’s up with that?
It’s been broken for more than a month. This new report button was apparently an attempt to fix it, but it is still broken. Scott put out a call for WordPress / PHP knowledgeable volunteers to fix it, don’t know if anyone responded.
You can temporarily restore your ability to report comments by logging out of WordPress and back in; at least, the interface thinks it went through. I don’t know if email actually gets through to Scott.
Hi. Long-time, second-time. As this is the non-culture-war-free edition (it is, right?), I thought I’d throw this one out there. Several weeks ago, in his “Neutral vs conservative the eternal struggle,” Scott mentioned Conquest’s Second Law, which states: Any organization not explicitly right-wing sooner or later becomes left-wing. Scott noted he had no idea why that indeed seems to have a fair amount of truth to it. 1900+ comments on his post almost completely avoided addressing this particular issue. It seems to me this is the sort of thing that this community might happily puzzle over.
This issue resonates with me quite a bit. I’m a pretty centrist, small-l libertarian for the most part, but I find myself increasingly being politically defined by my opposition to the far left or progressive constituency. I think this has come about because of the sheer quantity of strident leftism on the internet and especially in the MSM. To me, the answer to why Conquest’s Second Law seems true is “status.” I think it is very clear that there is a much more prominent status-seeking and elite-defining nature to leftism than to conservatism, and that this is something that asymmetrically attracts narcissists (or if you find that harsh, “people with a desire to improve their status in the social pecking order”) to the left, and encourages them to make their politics public in virtually any situation. Even a small percentage of such people in a group can, by their status-seeking nature, quickly come to change the public face, and in time the remit, of any organization. The Law then reduces, essentially, to the observation that leftism is fashionable and conservatism is not. My personal opposition to this reduces to the observation that far rightism has been basically completely, successfully marginalized, while progressivism is what the cool kids are doing, and is therefore much more dangerous.
This all seems to me to be obvious, but I imagine many of you, especially perhaps some of the left-leaning among you, might disagree. Please note that none of this in any way constitutes the merest argument against any particular leftist point.
Thoughts?
Pretty much exactly the topic of Scott’s http://slatestarcodex.com/2014/04/22/right-is-the-new-left/
But this just pushes the question back a level. Why is leftism higher status?
IF you accept my answer, yes, you’re correct. And that next question becomes very interesting. I would love to see people here try to answer it.
It’s not the leftism itself that’s high-status. What’s happened is that among the Gentry– i.e., the people who are already high-status for non-political reasons– there’s a decorously toned-down version of leftism which has managed to get itself taken for granted, to the point where it’s ceased to function as an expression of political belief and become instead a form of etiquette: if you want to be regarded as a Good Person, these are the sort of noises you’re expected to make.
See Brad’s reply to my reply to his comment about “where are all you people finding this left-wing outrage because I’m not seeing it”, which boiled down to:
Me – I don’t go looking for it, it’s there in the places I frequent
Him – Well maybe don’t frequent those places!
But that’s the problem. Unless I totally give up my interests, the places I find other people willing to say “Hell, yes, I too think Dáin Ironfoot is da bomb!” will also be the places all (for instance) festooned with fan art, posts and the like about June being Pride Month, or people writing admonitory blog posts about “White writers, this is how to refer to POC characters or real-life people” and the rest of it, with the assumptions on the parts of the people there that all conservatives are equally far right-wing, all conservatives (even non-Americans) are the same in every respect as American Republicans, and all Republicans are evil, rich, old, Christian, white cis het men who greedily grab power and resources, rape the earth, grind the poor, and want to burn gays at the stake on a pile of burning Qu’rans and they are literal Nazis (as in the “punch a Nazi” meme which morphed from “Richard Spencer is a white supremacist neo-Nazi” to “all right-wingers are neo-Nazis strike that simply Nazis”).
So unless I’m going to stick to about three traditional (not Traditionalist!) Catholic blogs that like to talk about Tolkien, I have no choices between
(a) grit my teeth and say nothing in reply, except where goaded beyond restraint, and simply enjoy the content that is in common with my interests and the chats I can have with others about why Zeus is a dick
(b) give it all up and go live under a stone with no Internet
I googled some Tolkien forums because I wasn’t sure of your claim, and I think it’s fair to say the vast majority of the active ones all have the assumption that the default view is left of center, though many appear to rigorously limit political discussion to designated spaces. Amusingly, I found a SSC post linked in one of the discussions. The discussion itself fit the broad pattern I saw of most political discussions being intra-left disagreements, with the people in the center being subject to more critique.
Indeed, I certainly didn’t have to go looking for “OMG, Some Toxic White Male did horrible thing”. And if in any particular case I actually agreed the thing was horrible (as opposed to some completely bogus “microaggression”), there was still the chorus of “yes all men” and “structural/systemic racism/sexism” to assure me that even though I wouldn’t do such a thing, I was guilty by reason of my race and sex.
This seems obviously untrue in the US. Republicans dominate the federal and state governments, with the rightmost having a great deal of influence. Fox News continues to be the most watched Cable News channel, as it has been for a decade. Conservative books sell better. While liberals hold the top ranked political websites, conservative websites are well represented. Finally, as they have for the last two decades, substantially more people describe themselves as conservative versus liberal even though more people call themselves democrats than republicans.
I would wager that McDonald’s has higher gross revenue than every restaurant in the Michelin guide combine; does that mean that McDonald’s is higher status, “what the cool kids are doing”, more influential in the world culinary scene, etc?
Be clear on what you are trying to measure.
“More influence in the world culinary scene” is entirely possible. There’s been a McDonalds everywhere I’ve gone (its burgers outside the US are usually better than the ones inside, oddly), but there’s only one Chez Panisse.
@John Schilling:
Doesn’t that just end up at “higher status” is by definition less “popular”?
Which it has to be, as status is a positional, hierarchical aspiration.
And, more to qwints point, it’s hard to argue that, say, fast food (as opposed to “high status” food) has actually been marginalized. It’s just not high status, which the most common food can’t be, by definition.
I don’t think that’s true by definition. The highest-status actors and fashion models are, I believe, also the most popular in the mass market.
It might be true w/re political philosophies, and certainly votes->power is a mechanism by which popularity could lead to status in that market of ideas. But if we’ve also got media outlets who consider it their function to tell the rubes what to think, and elected representatives who feel their job is to to promise what is popular and arrange for something else to actually happen, it isn’t clear which way the correlation between popularity and status runs.
1) They may be popular (i.e. consumption of their product), but what they do and consume is not. Almost no one can perform a Taylor Swift song (the way Taylor Swift can). The CEO of McDonalds may be high status, by dint of being one of a very select group of people who can helm a Fortune 500 company, but the consumption of his product is not high status.
2) By that same token, Taylor Swift has less status than Yo Yo Ma, despite being more popular. And among music cognoscenti someone else is likely higher status than Yo Yo Ma, despite being “unknown” and generally unpopular.
I understood “successfully marginalized” to mean [has essentially no power to affect people’s lives] and “much more dangerous” to mean [has much more power to affect people’s lives]. I don’t believe that’s true for “far rightism” and “progressivism” in the US because, although “progressivism” is heavily overrepresented in popular media and academia, “far rightism” remains equal or dominant in politics, at least to the extent that we are talking about people inside the Overton window, and not about a few hundred people on the internet with extreme positions.
It’s almost certainly true that middle class and upper class professionals in urban areas look more favorably on me if I tell them I voted Hillary, ate at Chez Panisse or read Between the World and Me than if I tell them I voted Trump, ate at McDonald’s or read Coming Apart. It would be silly to say that means Trump, McDonald’s or Murray lack any real influence or power.
Well obviously there are tons of non-left and non-right organizations out there so the law as stated is false. (Corporations, the AAA, your local hobbyist meetup…)
So it seems like you’d want to start by figuring out what domains the law tended to be true in, and under what conditions, and then work from there.
I guess the common examples are media and college campus organizations? In which case you might speculate that organizations that draw their membership from very leftist populations will become leftist.
Are you sure that corporations are exempt from Conquest’s Law, in a time when commercials during the Superbowl, the Nuremberg Rally of American capitalism, were basically a giant middle finger to everyone who elected Trump, when banks eagerly brand themselves in neon colors for the duration of pride month, when every major corporation hosts a colony of grievance studies majors policing their coworkers for infractions against diversity and inclusion, when their philanthropic foundations lend their financial support to a vast network of activist organizations (e.g.), and when they have every reason to ally with the Left in order to protect the borderless imperatives of capital from proletarian xenophobia?
What “left” are you talking about? Corporations can get along fine with identity politics-loving “woke neoliberalism”, but they can’t get along fine with “nationalize the banks”; there’s a reason the former has become more popular (and profitable) than the latter.
Indeed. For the capitalism-hating hard left, a left wing corporation is a cotnradiction in terms.
Corporations can get along fine with identity politics-loving “woke neoliberalism”, but they can’t get along fine with “nationalize the banks”
I absolutely agree with your point; when you have large businesses falling over themselves to bring out the rainbow branding for Pride, it’s a sign of the cultural and social success of the progressive movement, but it says nothing about (or it says something negative about) the Left as a movement for economic change: the agents of capitalism are confident they can live comfortably alongside a Democratic, as a Republican, administration and government.
Part of the schism between the Sanders and Clinton supporters, at least as it looked to me, was the big difference in mindset between those who wanted to talk about the decline of the unions, the relations of workers and employers, and the class element of the struggle versus those who were all “ugh, who cares about that socialism nonsense? we want LGBT equality! mandated contraception coverage by employer health plans! Hillary is a feminist woke ally!”
Some few did realise that MegaBank being happy to wave rainbow flags did not mean that it was committed to ending inequality for the poor and marginalised, but a lot don’t make the connection or don’t care, or have some vague notion that once all bathrooms are trans-friendly bathrooms, the minimum wage will go up to $20 an hour by magic also.
There’s plenty of hostility towards the whole “hey look a bank put up a rainbow flag” type of thing in LGBT activist circles. It seems to take the form of “these are interlopers who only show up with some money when they calculate it benefits them more than it hurts them; they’re fair weather friends”, rather than, say, “we should remember that something’s up if banks want to be our friends.”
The interesting thing with the whole Bernie vs Hillary, Brocialist vs Pantsuit Nation thing was the presentation of class issues as being a distraction (an opiate of the masses, if you will). “Brocialist” was coded as a white cishet male trying to flimflam people by saying “but class war is the important thing you guys!”
And damn was the Bro meme effective.
I’m gonna remark what I often do – what do you mean by “leftism” when you use that word? It’s a word that leads to a lot of confusion, because it can mean both “left-wing politics” and “left-wing politics of a particular, usually Marxist, bent.”
See this comment here in the reddit CW thread, and my reply to it. At some point, definitions become obsolete.
Why do all organizations that are not explicitly right-wing shift left over time?
I think this questions works better if we break down “left-wing” and “right-wing” down into some of their broad categories of issues.
On issues that are one variant or another of “religious vs. secular”, that one’s easy. As I see it, the religions of the world have all been getting melted down wherever there’s widespread literacy and access to science for five hundred years now. At any given point, the religions are *completely* broken down, but they’re working on it. So if you’re standing a little left of center, you’ve got the wind at your back, and if you’re right of center, you’re swimming upstream. I can elaborate on this part of anyone wants.
On issues that break down to “punishing crime” versus “being merciful to criminals”, I’m not sure confident that there really is a leftward shift. See incarceration rates over the past four decades.
On issues that break down to “sharing the wealth” versus “letting capitalism do its thing”, I’m really not sure that there really is a leftward shift. Certainly, the rich countries of the world have settled into an equilibrium were 30-50% of income gets spent on various welfare-type projects. But communism has died, and the US Federal Government’s ability to collect taxes has been frozen at 18-21% of GDP for the last seven decades.
When it comes to left-wing control of speech via taboos, there does seem to have been a major escalation in the last five years or so, but I’m not positive whether this is going to be a long-term thing or not. And, despite the fact that the loudest parts of the left continue to kick people off college campuses and riot here and there, you can still be elected president while enjoying a shocking amount of freedom of speech, so I’m not completely sure how strong this trend is, or how much staying power it’ll have.
I’m sure there’s room for argument on any of the points above. Our culture’s trajectory has a lot of moving parts, but I’m not completely sold on the “ever-leftward” narrative.
Yes, please allow me to cheerfully disagree. I’m left of center with some small-l libertarian sympathies and there are a couple different hobby groups I’m involved in, most notably my local gun club, that pretty blatantly violate Conquest’s Second Law. I could elaborate on this quite a bit but let’s see first if this is considered a valid exception.
Given the political stances of the left with respect to guns, I don’t see how a gun club can violate Conquest’s Second Law. The gun club is inherently associated with right-wing politics just by existing and depending on guns not being banned.
True in the United States, not necessarily in much of Europe where gun control isn’t a big political issue because the Overton window has narrowed to “OK, everybody knows there will be some hunters with bolt-action rifles and such and that’s about it”.
What the views of members of your gun club on, say, marijuana legalization and gay marriage, compared to their views a decade or two ago? Holding firm on one issue where there’s no give doesn’t mean you aren’t drifting left on all the other ones. Not sure if this contradicts Conquest’s law, though.
The left has been consistently winning political battles for the last 100 or so years, and people go along to get along. In an anti-world where politics were moving right in the long term, we’d probably have an anti-conquest formulating the opposite law.
I have been thinking about the free-will/determinism problem, and read some (admittedly short) summaries on compatibilism. As far as I could understand, I got the impression that compatibilism “solved” the problem of the co-existence of free will with that of a deterministic universe by changing the definition of “a free act” from the traditional understandings of “an act is free if either there are several plausible choices or if its origin starts with an individual decision” to that of “an act is defined as free if it is taken without coercion by an individual in pursuit of their desires (regardless of the pre-determined or voluntary nature of those desires)”.
My questions for the philosophers in the audience are:
A) As a first approximation, is my encapsulation of the compatibilist solution adequate?
B) If this is an appropriate statement of compatibilism:
B.1) would it be adequate to state that the problem of the existence of free will comes from the way we define “free will” ?
B.2) would an attempt at a rebuttal in the form “compatibilism solves the problem by defining the problem away” have any credit?
B.3) How rational must a desire be for an action pursued in furtherance of such a desire tobe free? E.g. Suppose Alice is absolutely convinced that buried gold coins buried under 2 inches of dirt will sprout golden trees. She desires to plant golden trees for the benefit of mankind and therefore trades her possesions for gold Kruggerrands and buries them all over the surrounding country. Would this be a free act?
https://xkcd.com/927/
Compatiblism, by its formulation, doesn’t solve the problem.
A) It’s fair enough.
B1) I suppose this is true of any problem in a sense, but probably more true of free will.
B2) It is popular, but I would say no. The various intuitions people have about free will are incoherent; any consistent story of free will sacrifices some of them. Standard compatibilism makes one choice of which intuitions to sacrifice, other views make other choices. Some try to muddy the waters to conceal the fact that they are making sacrifices (this is true of all the views; some compatibilists do this too, of course), but everybody is doing it, so it makes little sense to single out compatibilism for blame on this score.
B3) Whether someone is a compatibilist is not so tightly linked to the role of rationality in their account of free will as to make it sensible to identify something as the compatibilist answer (or the incompatibilist answer) to this particular question; different variations of each view will have different responses.
Imagine somebody, somewhere, had a magic machine that could reverse time by thirty seconds.
You make a decision to drink water instead of beer in that thirty seconds, because beer has too many calories or whatever, and proceed to fetch a water bottle.
Do you expect your decision to change, no matter how many times time is reset? Do you expect to think different thoughts?
If it doesn’t, your behavior is deterministic.
If it does, your “free will” isn’t so much free will, as it is randomness. Your choices can be changed just by repeatedly resetting until you come to the conclusion the magic-device-wielding person wants.
Compatibilism, at its core, is recognizing that free will and determinism aren’t in contradiction – in this thought experiment, you have less free will without determinism, because somebody else can control your choices.
Determinism merely says that you will make a specific set of decisions – it doesn’t say they were not freely chosen.
This is also my view on free will. If “free will” requires my decisions to be random and unpredictable, then I don’t want any, thanks.
Do you really put positive value on predictability per se? Or is your concern really that if your actions were unpredictable, they would also be unconnected with your values, personality, etc:?
https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B5RCbEdKJgjyLTJBZDZSSHlJVFk
Help me out with the tap-dancing in IV.2 …
If the idea is that indeterminism is necessary for free will, a pseudo-random generator can’t suffice, because it is deterministic. How are they not saying “free will … is not even compatible with determinism” at the bottom of p. 30, then withdrawing to a weaker claim in IV.2, then restating the stronger claim in the conclusion?
(Rhetorical criticism aside, I do think there is good reason to think we’ll find noise amplifiers in the brain, because randomness is useful for information processing and good pseudo-randomness might be more “expensive”.)
@TheAncientGeekAKA1Z:
It is the connection with my values and personality that I find important. Given the exact parameters of a particular situation, I find it comforting to think that I would behave consistently. To borrow an example from your link: if I walk into a voting booth and pull a lever, then you zap me back in time with a reverse-o-ray and make me do it again, I would be pretty concerned if my vote changed from one iteration to the other. My choices should be connected to my values, knowledge, and beliefs, which are pre-existing facts about the world.
One of the inputs to the (possibly deterministic) algorithm of the universe is my personality, as it is encoded by a bunch of neurons sloshing around in my head. My entire being is tied up in that squishy lump; there is no Iain outside of it. If my actions are not determined by the details of my brain, what else could be determining them?
So you have never regretted anything?
#
Yes, but connection can falls short of complete determinism, and some choices are torn.
What if the state of your brain is not determined?
Personally, no, I do not regret things, because I understand that my choices are made based on context; divorcing decision from context is nonsensical.
And whether or not your brain is deterministic is a distinct question from whether free will and determinism are compatible.
If it was a decision I regretted, I would want it to be different.
What’s the difference?
OTOH, in that thought experiment , you have more free will because you can make different choices.
It doesn’t state it explicitly, but it implies it in conjunction with some definitions of freedom, particularly those that associate freedom with ability to have chosen otherwise than you did.
The ability to have chosen other than you did is distinct from doing so. Decisions are made for reasons – the reasons do not cease to apply if the scenario is replayed exactly as it played out the first time. To suppose you would choose differently is to suppose the reasons would be weighed differently, to suppose somebody else would make the decision.
We can apply the same logic to the future.
A decision can be torn — we can have reasons to do one thing, and also reasons to do another.
Yes
That doesn’t follow–or at least, i it implies you become a different person every time you make a decision,
No – it implies you make the decision you make because you are the person you are. The person who would make a different choice is a different person.
if a person is defined in a fine-grained way by a set of preferences, then there is no long-term personhood.
In one sense, yes. In another, no. We do change, and even where we are the same, different circumstances can result in different decisions.
That, to me, is a confused conception of “will” – indeed, it is something the opposite of will.
The fact that I could make another choice should never negate the fact that I make the choices I do, based on the circumstances I find myself in. If my choices are based not on my thoughts, if my thoughts are based not on my information, on my history, if there is no consistent thread to who I am and what I decide – then I am not a being of free will, for I cannot choose anything, I am merely an iterated game of random chance as to what decision happened to me.
Free will requires determinism, in the sense that it requires a consistent self, who would act the same way in the same context. Anything else isn’t free will – it is being hostage to the decisions of an inconsistent self, a series of people who were not in any meaningful way myself, who made decisions I would not have chosen in the same context.
Free will is both the existence of other choices we could have made, and a consistent thread of self that would have made the same decisions anyways.
That’s ambiguously phrased–do you mean the fact that you did make certain choice, or the fact that you would only ever make a certain choice, even if you had a do-over?
You can have a consistent thread that falls short of complete determinism in all things
No, FW only requires enough determinism to carry out an action once a decision has been made.
Rather than being a hostage to a consistent self? Determinism in all things means you never have any real choice. Less than complete determinism is compatible with having just enough consistency.
How does a choice you would never make exist?
A restaurant menu is a list of choices. The fact that there are certain things I would not order does not mean I don’t have the choice – only that I wouldn’t take it.
It seems you think free will requires that options have nonzero probability assigned to them, that anything that wouldn’t be chosen wasn’t a choice in the first place. The difference, however, is between “wouldn’t” and “couldn’t” – free will merely requires “could”, it does not require “would”, and indeed, a universe without “would” and “wouldn’t” has no free will at all, only probability.
The choices on a restaurant men are ink on paper. What kind of thing is an unchosen choice metaphysically?
UInder determinism, there is no “could” because all options except one have zero probability.
Choice is the experience of selecting among multiple options.
That there is only one selection that will be made does not negate this experience, not mean the other options were not meaningful. Indeed, I suspect many people would be significantly unhappy if options except the one they’d choose anyways were taken away, because it is the experience of choosing, not the choice itself, which is significant to the concept of free will, which is the internal sense of control over our lives.
An insistence on an objective sense of free will fails to understand what free will is; there can be no such thing. Either our choices are random – no free will, just chance – or they are predetermined – no free will there either, in a specific sense that the outcome cannot be altered (although to me this is exactly as nonsensical as arguing that free will is negated by the existence of history that cannot be altered, for pretty much the same reasons)
But that isn’t what free will is. It is the subjective internal sense of choice – it is an experience.
In this thought experiment, are we assuming that when time is reset, you will revert to the state of mind you were 30 seconds ago, so you’d have no knowledge of having relived the decision? You wouldn’t be able to regret it.
If we’re assuming awareness of the time-loop, so you knew the previous choice, you may indeed make a different decision, but that’s due to it being in a different circumstance, and thus a different choice from the original.
Compatibilism, as you describe it, seems to me an attempt to get the question of free will back into the arena of life that people, besides philosophers, actually care about. Most people are more concerned with the consequences of free will vis-a-vis the law, the state, society, etc., than whether an act is truly free in some niggling philosophical sense.
In the niggling philosophical sense, who cares if a will is “free”? It seems to make little difference in life, or one’s experience of life, whether our choices are the result of spiritual or mechanical actions. In other words, when I’m worried about impingement upon “my free will,” the operative word is my, not free. Even if I’m a deterministic automaton, I still would prefer to see the output of my particular programming, not somebody else’s being forced upon me.
EDIT: moved comment ‘cuz I replied in the wrong place.
Do you care that you coukd bring about a future that would not have happened without your decisions? if not, why not?
I think people do generally care about making a difference.
Spiritual and mechanical are not synonyms for free and determined.
@TheAncientGeek
I do care about living in a world where a future is, in part, the result of my decisions, but what I mean is I don’t care whether those decisions are the result of predictable physical processes in my brain, or the result of a soul free from physical influences. Even if they’re determined, and even if I’d always make the same choice given the same circumstances and state of mind, they’re still my decisions, and I want to be able to act them out. Rather than believe that I have free will and worry about whether it’s truly free, I’m more inclined to think that, for all intents and purposes, I am my will — it’s more important for being mine than for being free.
I don’t think the ones really concerned about making a difference in the world spend too much time worrying about who or what exactly is making the difference; whether their desire to make a difference is a choice or just a involuntary action that feels like a free choice. I think they’re too busy focusing on actually doing things to make that difference occur. If I say, “I choose to drink a beer,” and a philosopher says, “You don’t really have a choice, it’s because of these factors…” Even if he’s right, it makes no practical difference to my life or my desire; I’ll still want a beer! I could be a Buddhist and believe there’s no self to have a free will, but to me it seems just as reasonable to say, “My will is myself.” Even if it’s not “free,” it’s still valuable since it’s the basis of my [experience of my] being.
I don’t mean to use mechanical/spiritual as interchangeable with determined/free, but doesn’t the traditional idea of free will require a non-physical soul to avoid being completely determined by the physical world? I’m not well-read on the subject (at least, not any philosopher in the past 300 years). It’s possible I’m completely missing the point.
This is a good way to put it.
In a sense that is true of every problem. If you want to say that FW is particularly dependent on definitions. or particularly dissolvable, you need to supply specific reasons. Of course, the disdvatnage to solving a problem by changing the definition of the terms is that you can’t really claim to have solved the *original* problem.
So, I have two related questions, essentially one meta-level and one object level. Going for the meta-level question, consider a two-party conflict or confrontation (one with duration/repetition and no distinct time limit). And that one party, call them A, eschews certain tactics as “dishonorable”, “immoral”, etc., while side B engages in at least some of those tactics, and finds them effective. Sure, one needs to avoid engaging in a tactic or technique to make a credible moral claim that such tactics should be off limits, but this requires that A can effectively persuade B to stop using these tactics despite their effectiveness. But when this persuasion fails, and B seems determined to continue beat A with tactics A finds “dishonorable”, doesn’t A continuing to “take the high road” become, at some point, a recipe for defeat? Choosing “cooperate” against DefectBot? At what point does one, in A’s position, switch from “the high road” to a more “tit-for-tat” strategy?
If there are only two parties, and if there are effective “dishonorable tactics”, and if the party willing to use the dishonorable tactics is not capable of being persuaded by moral arguments, and if the two parties are otherwise evenly matched, and if the honorable side has no honorable way to punish the dishonorable side’s honorable behavior, the dishonorable side will tend to win by cheating. That’s true.
But those idealized assumptions may not be much of an approximation of the real world in many cases. Often, there are enough different parties out there, and enough of a sense of social shame on the “dishonorable” side, that loudly voiced disapproval can pull the dishonorable side into line, sometimes. In a political struggle, being publicly identified as the “bad guys” might be fatal in the long run.
I think the key word there is that “sometimes” at the end. And for the “sometimes” that “loudly voiced disapproval” doesn’t pull them into line?
And on the equally-matching condition, I see how if A is, barring the “dishonorable” tactics, stronger than B, “taking the high road” might be valid. But what if instead B has an advantage over A even without the dishonorable tactics (but still prefers to win faster with them than slower without them)?
And if “A” is already becoming “identified as the “bad guys”” even with “taking the high ground”?
Well, there are endless possible permutations. It would all depend on what the dynamics of the situation look like and what specific kinds of “dishonorable tactics” we’re talking about. In the real world, “dirty tricks” sometimes do work, and sometimes they don’t.
And sometimes, even if side A wants to use the same “dirty tactics,” it cannot, because the playing field is asymmetrical. It’s a complicated world.
So this a case where discussion should stick to the object level, then?
Well, someone better than me at thinking about abstract game theory could probably have a lot of interesting things to say about this on a hypothetical level. But I run out of ideas pretty quick if it’s all hypothetical.
Hypothesis: honorable tactics are a mixture of effective long-run strategies and status displays. Even the status displays aren’t necessarily a complete loss– they’re successful strategies for maintaining a status symbols.
Success might consist in part of having good judgement about which standards of behavior are worth maintaining and which are pretty much a loss for you.
“maintaining a status symbols” should have been “maintaining a status hierarchy”.
I can’t even blame a computer– I meant to type status system, and was bushwacked by a finger macro.
Jesus said that when a man strikes you on your right cheek, turn to him your left. He didn’t say what to do if he clocks you again.
Maybe, but also not necessarily?
First, of course, this only makes sense in a true two-party ecosystem; if there is a third party or parties, it is possible that A’s insistence on honorable conduct is tactically sound because it will help convince C to his side, or at least not to side with the despicable B. A related issue- if A and B are conglomerate or inchoate entities, it could be that A becoming more like B will cause A to lose membership, and grow weaker than the forbidden tactics can account for.
Assuming true two-party status, one has to consider the level of effectiveness. In the traditional prisoner’s dilemma, if A cooperates and B defects, B wins massively and A loses massively every time. But what if A and B are *almost* exactly matched, and B’s immoral tactics only make getting victory slightly more likely? Then it could actually be worse for A to switch, because the gain from using the immoral tactic might not be greater than the disutility from A’s own revulsion to such dishonorable stuff. If A and B are regularly battling, for example, over who gets to ride shotgun in a car, maybe victory isn’t worth any amount of shame?
It’s also possible that A’s use of the tactic will be less effective against B for similar reasons. If B’s secret tactic is shouting ‘Look behind you!’ and bonking A in the noggin when he turns, doing the same thing to B might not even work.
So it seems to me that in any given conflict where there are only two relevant parties, A and B, and there is a disreputable tactic that A dislikes and B will use, A should weigh the subjective ‘badness’ of the tactic versus its effectiveness for A in particular and the stakes of the game, and the lower the former and higher the latter, A should be more willing to relinquish the high ground.
Like I asked biblicalsausage above, what if A and B, without the immoral tactics, are not exactly matched, in B’s favor?
But if A and B’s battle is existential, or nearly so?
Okay, but what should A do in that situation?
>What if everything is in B’s favor?
I don’t see how this changes anything. A weighs how much the use of the tactic is likely to help it versus harm it, but accepts that they’ll probably lose anyway. Hey, at least in theory it could be most tactically effective to become a martyr rather than die a hypocrite!
>If the battle is existential
Assuming the battle is existential- two people dueling to the death, perhaps- you weigh that factor in favor of adopting the immoral tactic, since even a small chance of averting a huge cost could be worth considering. But without object-level detail, I don’t think you can naively assume that it’s always better to do evil than to die.
>What should A do?
Observe that adopting the tactic will probably not work and therefore lower accordingly his desire to compromise and use it.
~
I think part of the thing here is that you want to stick to the meta level, but I really think the simple “how much will this really help me versus how much does it hurt me to do this” balance covers the general question completely. The (literal?) devil is in the details here; why does A find the tactic immoral, how effective will it be, what are the consequences of use vs. disuse, how existential is the conflict, etc.
Like, look. Obviously if two people are playing an iterated Prisoner’s Dilemma, Prisoner A should pick tit-for-tat rather than be a cooperate bot. But the Prisoner’s Dilemma is the spherical cow in a vacuum of decision-theory exercises.
If this is two people dueling and A knows that B plans to spin around and fire early, then it seems like A has a good argument for breaching the rules himself.
But what if it’s the same situation, but A lives by an old-timey honor code that would drive him to commit suicide from the shame of cheating anyway? Well, now it’s better not to cheat, since A has a chance of surviving the first shot and winning honestly, but A will never escape himself if he cheats.
If representatives of two companies are having meetings to negotiate deals and Company B keeps threatening the families of Company A to get better terms, maybe Company A lacks the power to do the same and is better off staying quiet until they can get an FBI investigation or something.
If we have two churches feuding, and Church B starts sending people in the night to vandalize the property of Church A, maybe adopting those same tactics will cause Church A to lose horrified parishioners, and end up weakening them more than a loss would.
If you have a civil rights leader A who is trying to overthrow an apartheid regime led by B, maybe you’re entirely outgunned and adopting violent tactics has only a tiny chance of succeeding, and it’s actually better to martyr yourself and be a symbol.
Or maybe you’re in the same situation but the adoption of violent tactics has a much higher chance of succeeding, and riots in the streets are the way to go.
~
So I think that’s my answer. There’s a simple balancing test, but the factors can be very complex.
It is possible that A precommitted to not use those tactics because doing so creates better incentives. If it’s a true precommitment, A then won’t use them even when using them would work better. Because of the incentives, A benefits from this averaged over all possible worlds even though A is harmed when you consider only the current situation. But A can only benefit like this if the precommitment is credible.
Genuinely believing that certain tactics are dishonorable is a way to credibly precommit to not using them.
Yeah, but since genuine pre-committment is impossible for un-augmented humans, there’s still the question of when to abandon your (false) pre-committments.
Genuine precommitment is impossible for unaugmented humans and arbitrary precommitments. But in certain specific cases, unaugmented humans are able to precommit. My point is that when humans “irrationally” refuse to use dishonorable tactics, that’s because their “irrational” refusal is just a precommitment.
If you were in his position, you might be able to abandon the precommitment, but you’re not in his position; he is, and he has a different mental makeup than you. His actions are constrained by his “irrationality”, which prevents him from abandoning his precommitments.
Other species manage it. How else would you explain territorial behavior?
1) Animals mostly don’t have theory of mind in the first place, so I don’t see what role precomittment could play? 2) Even if they did, you don’t need to appeal to precomittment to explain territoriality, since territorial predators are defending an immediate interest: an interloper might eat food that would otherwise be theirs. 3) animals are dumb, which could confer an advantage in the precomittment department.
Except we don’t live in “all possible worlds”, but only “the current situation”. How much should the A’s care that they would have benefited on net for “taking the high rode” in some alternate histories, if, in the sole real one, B is succeeding in working to the goal of A’s utter extiction?
Are you a Yazidi or something? Who’s trying to make you go extinct?
Did you read Niceness, Community and Civilization as well as Be Nice, At Least Until You Can Coordinate Meanness?
Why would you ever choose the high road over tit-for-tat in the first place? If we stick to two players, the main reason is signal error: it is hard to tell when the other player is cooperating, so tit-for-tat players can get stuck in a paranoid cycle of retaliation.
So the answer is “abandon the high road if the rate of signal error goes down enough.”
Because part of how Party A distinguishes themselves from Party B is as the Party Who Does Not Do Such Things?
You know, the whole, well-worn “he who hunts monsters”, “if you kill him, you’ll be as bad as him” tropes.
“if you kill him you’ll be as bad as him” illustrates my point. We virtuously kill people all the time. But this is only unambiguously virtuous when we have made sure there is very little chance of erroneously interpreting those people’s actions (for example, we try to only kill people after a fair trial).
I’m not sure how to reply to this without going into the object-level question.
@5hog
Because in Sinner v Saint iterated TfT the Sinner always wins.
At least Sinner v Sinner is a CAT game. (nobody wins)
Would you please repeat with fewer abbreviations? “CAT game” is ungooglable.
It’s not an abbreviation at all. It’s “cat game” or “cat’s game”, a tie in tic-tac-toe, though the origin of the expression is unknown.
Prisoner’s Dilemma isn’t even the same kind of game as tic-tac-toe. Tic Tac Toe is a combinatorial partisan game; prisoner’s dilemma is a simultaneous game.
oh, sorry…
that was too simplistic–in iterated (repeated) Tit-for-Tat the combinations are Saint v Saint (max Payoff for both players) Sinner v Saint (Sinner always beats Saint) and Sinner v Sinner (no Payoff for either payer, a CAT game or a draw) Nybbler is correct, and I don’t why we always capitalized it in school.
In TfT both players start as Saints. Becoming a Sinner means breaking the rules of play (cheating). TfT means a play is in response to other player– Optimal strat is Saint v Saint– reciprocal altruism from evo theory of cooperation.
The Iterated PD (Prisoner’s Dilemma) is a special instance of TfT involving cheater detection and defection.
Reciprocal altruism is the simplest game structure, model used as a teaching model.
Evolutionary games, Cooperation Competition Paradigm and complex adaptive games are more sophisticated models.
A Superrational player would always choose the high road. But its unclear that Superrational players ever exist.
In a CCP or evolutionary game the “high road” may yield more payoff than the reciprocal move.
Here are two reasons you might want to stick to the high road:
1. It may look like tit-for-tat is more effective now, but the high road might take you to victory in the end–even if you don’t see it in your lifetime. The high road has that reputation exactly because it contains old wisdom and has withstood many tests against tit-for-tat-ism in the past.
2. The high road is better in some non-material way. If you believe in any kind of morality, the high road is the moral alternative, and there is more at stake based on your taking it than whether or not you win some conflict against the tit-for-tat-ists.
At first when I wrote these I thought they were mutually exclusive but thinking more about it I’ve realized they are not.
The high road may be immoral. John Brown took the lowest road available, but it’s not obvious that he was morally in the wrong. As did Nat Turner.
But what if the long-term conflict is an existential one? Is there really more at stake then? “Yes, we’re going to be utterly wiped from the face of the Earth, but at least we kept our morals!”?
You probably know the saying “The Constitution is not a suicide pact”; there’s a similar saying about the Torah (it is to live by, not to die by). So, if your moral code is going to result in your extinction, you’re probably right to break it. Though I’d add that if your moral code keeps putting you in that situation, perhaps it needs to be rethought.
Some people may choose to die rather than break their code. “I could not live if I were that sort of person”. It’s the “if someone holds a gun to your head and tells you they’ll pull the trigger unless (you convert to Pastafarianism/rape that twelve year old/something else you may find abhorrent)” question: do you do that or not?
For some people, it may be as simple as ‘if I give in to this, then anyone can threaten me to get their ends and I’ll give in. I’d rather die than be constantly at the beck and call of a bully’. For others, it may be a moral principle. Or “a fate worse than death”. Or the martyrs who did not give in to the pressure of the State and the implorings of their loved ones, versus those who did give in (see the whole Donatism debate).
Then things could be different. But in the vast majority of large-scale two-party conflicts neither side is threatened with being “utterly wiped from the face of the Earth.” And in intra-US large-scale two-party conflicts, none are.
Do you mean this in terms of being “wiped out” as individual humans, or “wiped out” as a culture/tribe. Are there still Sumerians? Does our present-day world hold any Scythians? But were the Sumerians or Scythians, as individual human beings, subjected to mass slaughter? A party, a culture, a tribe, a nation can be lost forever without having to literally slaughter its members, yes? The Sumerians and Scythians and countless other peoples are still quite extinct as cultures, as nations, as peoples, even if faint traces of their bloodlines remain mixed into some present people, right?
Did the Sumerians or Scythians die out because they were too high-minded to undertake the dirty necessities of surviving?
Have many peoples in recorded history been faced with such a choice where it’s plausible that taking the low road would have saved them, or taking the high road would have prevented their survival?
There are, historically, many, many more predicted doomsdays than dooms. And the record of response to those predictions doesn’t necessarily suggest that responding to the next prophet of doom with extreme action is the way to go.
Keep in mind that none of the advice you’re trying to prompt from this thread actually applies if you’re just mistaken about the “object level”, whatever it is, involving a “(nearly) existential long-term conflict”. An artificial ratcheting up of stakes doesn’t vindicate an actual ratcheting up of tactics.
Okay, proceeding to the object level question, if that is okay.
Basically, why isn’t the Right willing to even try to fight the Left with their own tactics? Why aren’t we matching “punching Nazis” with “punching Stalinists” or such? There’s racistsgettingfired.tumblr.com, but no “SJWs getting fired”; if Lefties are going to work to purge people from the institutions they control for being insufficiently “woke”, why aren’t we trying to get lefties fired or purged from institutions we control? (The one case I know of where something like that occurred, it was met with a lot of condemnation here on the Right.) Every time some lone nut goes on a killing spree, and the targets are such that it can be portrayed as a right-wing attack on the Left (everyone seems to forget Republican-appointed Judge John McCarthy Roll), it gets paraded around as the fault of “dangerous right-wing rhetoric” that needs silenced — even to this day, the New York Times is still claiming that Jared Lee Loughner’s rampage was Sarah Palin’s fault. Or how “PUAs” and “MRAs” still get blamed for Elliot Rodger. Now, you can sort of see the Right doing similar blame on the influences of a Muslim attacker, but even then with the usual Dubya-style “these people are not proper Muslims, but have perverted the ‘Religion of Peace” to twisted ends” disclaimers. But can anyone seriously picture Republicans doing the same with a non-Muslim lefty lone nut attack that injured or killed one of ours; calling on the “dangerous talk” on the left (of which one could find plenty just searching Tumblr or Twitter for a few minutes) as being responsible for motivating and directing this attack, as the Left does with the likes of Loughner, ? Or would you see only calls for “unity” and the like? Lefties like to “dox” us; why aren’t we “doxing” back?
Now, I might accept the argument that these strategies just work better for the Left than the Right. But then, as I asked Jordan D, how should we fight then? Because “taking the high road” clearly isn’t working. So if “going tit-for-tat” won’t work either, what will? What strategies work better for the Right than the Left, if any? (Or are we on the Right just spitting futile defiance at the invincible eldrich entity summoned from beyond the void and unstoppably devouring the world, and we should just lie down and accept defeat because there is no hope? — You know, the view I’ve been forbidden from endorsing by hlynkacg, Well… and Deiseach, under penalty of being denounced as a perdiferous traitor.)
Yes, for example see Ace of spades yesterday, although he qualified the violence as “fringe”.
And just how prominent is Ace? How does his readership compare to that of the NYT? And doesn’t that also further make my point? If the “moderate, mainstream” Left isn’t going to “police” their “lunatic fringe” — and perhaps even “contextualize” and make excuses for them — why should we on the Right bother policing ours?
To quote from Daniel Greenfield at FrontPage Mag:
So where are the Republican politicians saying we don’t have to be civil to Democrats because their policies “are going to kill people”?
Edit 2: I also agree whole-heartedly with Ace’s final line on that post: “When you have one part of the country calling for the death of the other part of the country, you don’t have a country any longer.”
Erick Erickson is prominent.
In recent decades, statements from the right about how you don’t have to be civil to Democrats have tended to include “the troops”.
Or maybe you’re just not looking in the right places.
Here is an article from the NYT, full of phrases like “The suspect in the shooting in Virginia put a new spotlight on the rage buried in some corners of the progressive left.”
Here is a Vox article that unambiguously rejects the notion of blaming Palin for the Giffords shooting.
Here’s an incident in which Andrew Breitbart deliberately got a government employee fired using a misleadingly edited video.
Ed Kilgore
That ‘s partly condemnation, and partly No True Scotsmanning the attackers. Of course it was an exercise in Trump-hatred. “Trump-hatred” means hating Trump. It doesn’t mean “ways of hating Trump that I wish to be associated with”.
@Jiro:
Did you actually click through and read the whole thing?
Kilgore isn’t saying “no true Democrat” or “no true progressive” but rather saying “Hey, let’s make sure that we denounce violence and incentment to violence even when the people doing it are in your camp.”
To requote the original:
How is that not an implicit admission that some rhetoric has crossed this line?
He isn’t denying that the shooter was a liberal, but rather saying that we should examine ourselves for any role that we had in inciting this liberal to violence and recommit and reiterate our condemnation of violence as a means to a political end.
Sure, now. But where were these authors back when the shooting and the blaming the Right first happened? And, of course, this will be “memory-holed” the next time the Left can blame a lone nut on the Right, with explanations as to how this time, it really is totally the fault of dangerous right wing rhetoric clearly beyond the bounds of “free speech”. It’s a consistent pattern, wherein the Left freely uses a tactic, then all of a sudden just happens to note its immorality at the particular moment when the Right starts using it… and then forget the denunciations and go right back to using it once it serves them to do so. Wash, rinse, repeat. And this Vox article looks like just another piece of this. (Try taking a look at this other Vox article, and just count all the “fnords” toward the Right.)
Giffords shooting: 2011.
Founding of Vox Media: 2014.
Fiendishly clever of them, really.
Well, clearly your side is morally superior and never politicizes events, unlike those scurrilous wretches who oppose you. So I’m sure you have lots of parallel examples lined up from the Gabby Giffords shooting, right? Where a bunch of prominent right-wing pundits lined up to dutifully consider whether conservative rhetoric was responsible for encouraging the shooter?
Yep, this is plausibly signalling error – your impression is based on what “everyone” says, anecdotes, and interpretations of tone. Extremely suspect. Of course you might be perfectly correct, but this is nowhere near the certainty you’d need.
Explicity-rightist institutions DO purge leftists. The right doesn’t control much in the way of nominally-neutral institutions.
Well, the tactic seems to mostly consist of controlling controversy-averse organizations from the outside by threatening boycotts/protests if they don’t fire the person. It’s not clear why the right wouldn’t be able to replicate it.
I’m on “the Left”, but there are definitely people doing exactly the things you’re talking about on “the Right.” I don’t think these tactics have been effective for either side on a systemic level, although they have caused a great deal of harm to a maybe a couple dozen individuals.
*The “Proud Boys” and “DIY Division” have engaged in street fights with antifa. There was video of a man hitting a woman during a melee at a rally in Berkeley that got a lot of praise from some on the right. The Oath Keepers regularly show up armed to protests, as do other smaller groups.
*SJW List may be the one you’re thinking of that was criticized, but it’s an explicit attempt to get people on the left fired. There’s also a long history of the right trying to get professors fired for being too leftist, most recently the professor who tweeted about white genocide (e.g. the firing of Ward Churchill or David Horowitz’s “The Professors: The 101 Most Dangerous Academics in America”).
*As others have pointed out, there absolutely have been voices on the Right linking Hodgkinson to the Left. Similarly, the Left has been blamed for Micah Johnson (Dallas police shooting) and Kendrex White (UT stabbing)
*There are organized efforts to dox Leftists. You don’t have to look hard to find people on the Right talking about pulling off antifa masks and taking pictures, which may have contributed to Eric Clanton (the bike lock wielding antifa at Berkeley) facing criminal charges . At the last protest I went to, a guy wearing a Breitbart shirt walked around and took pictures of all the protestors on our side.
Which serves to place the two sides on even footing.
Antifa shows up in masks, Proud Boys don’t. Proud Boys have to take their own video of antifa, because CNN will be there taking video of them to decry “right wing violence”
Videoing protests is good but I feel the need to defend CNN here. If, hypothetically, CNN gave perfectly proportional coverage to left and right wing immorality, would you be able to tell? It is always totally clear that the idiots on your side are peripheral, while the idiots on the other side are the essential reality of the movement.
@Matt M
Yes, because there are laws against the sort of mask-wearing the “Antifas” are doing, originally written to target the KKK. And while no one seems able or willing to enforce them against the Left, you can bank on them coming down with full force on any Right-winger who dares to do so.
Yeah, when CNN isn’t too busy staging “moderate” Muslim anti-terror protests.
Note how when it comes to us pointing out examples on the Left, we can point to established institutions, politicians, and noteworthy individuals, but when it comes to the Lefties giving “but the Right really does do it too” examples, it’s pretty much Internet randos?
And just how effective has that been, versus the Left getting Righties pushed out of Academia? Have you ever been to Haidt and co.’s Heterodox Academy?
Off the top of my head, the right got Churchill and Click fired. The left got McAdams fired, Wolfe to resign and Christakis to step down from a position. A quick google search suggests that people being forced out from academia is quite uncommon.
The under representation of the Right in academia, which Haidt is concerted about, is a very different phenomenon which probably isn’t explained by overt, dishonorable tactics. It seems to be much more akin to the underrepresentation of women in tech.
Wait, did the right get Melissa Click fired? I had thought she had gotten herself fired by committing assault on camera. Or is there another Click I hadn’t heard of?
That’s to whom I was referring.
Heh, I do like the (almost certainly correct) implication that she would have totally gotten away with the on-camera assault had the right not complained about it.
To be honest, my plan is to wait them out. They’re in the process of destroying themselves. Structurally, the left controls…nothing. Republicans have 2/3 of state legislatures and governor’s mansions and federally Republicans, led by Trump, control all three branches of government.
The left only has social control, and they squandered their social capital by forcing insane purity spirals in their own ranks, and cutting off anyone on the right. You can’t enforce social rules if you refuse to even engage socially.
They have nothing to offer voters, and nothing to offer socially.
Largely this is a result of following an invented rather than discovered memeplex. At this point we dive off into evo psych or theology and I’d just direct you to Jordan Peterson’s videos. The right is generally following individual modes of behavior that in the long run result in prosperous outcomes. The left has thrown evolved tradition out and replaced it with their own untested and unworkable ideas, and will inevitably fail. See the tower of Babel, or Seeing Like a State.
Have faith.
@Conrad Honcho
[Citation needed]
Except Moldbug’s “Cathedral”: the Federal bureaucracy (a.k.a. “the swamp”), the Mass Media, and Academia. Toss in a lot of the courts. The cultural commanding heights.
And how much power do they really have? If a state bordering Mexico wants a border wall…? How about abortion? Gay marriage? No-fault divorce?
On paper, sure. But in practice? Does the president really control the Executive Branch bureaucracies? And just how much power does Congress really have anymore? For example, in theory the House has “the power of the purse” and can shut various other parts of the government down by cutting off their funding. And yet, look at how little actually shuts down in any “government shut down” (versus how much should according to “power of the purse” theory). And as for the third branch, you mean the judiciary that folks across the spectrum describe as in revolt against Trump? And before you mention Gorsuch, I remember the liberal columnists writing about how their more hysterical fellows needed to calm down because he was no extreme right-winger but a moderate, with examples and ennumerations how. And the phenomenon of right-leaning SCOTUS appointees consistently drifting left — I think someone here once posted a link to a paper that theorized about the mechanism behind this — as seen most readily in Chief Justice John “Schrödinger’s Tax” Roberts.
Then why did the Berkeley police stand by? Then why aren’t the anti-KKK mask laws enforced against the masked Antifas? They seem to have control over the folks who give the orders to the rank-and-file of our law enforcement agencies.
Sure you can, via firings, blacklistings, economic pressure, mobs, “selective leaking”, and so on. Not to mention control of the Federal bureaucracies, as mentioned above.
Except “gibs”, as it’s said. And “affirmative action” or other preferences and set-asides for you and your identity group, so long as you’re not a straight white male. And never forget the willingness of people to “feed the crocodile, in hopes of being eaten last”.
I agree, I’m just not sanguine, to say the least, about that inevitable fall. The market can stay irrational, lot of ruin in a nation, et cetera, et cetera. Like Venezuela spending the oil infrastructure maintenance funds on socialist redistribution, an ultimately unworkable project can be propped up for quite some time by consuming civilizational “seed corn”. I recall a commenter over at Unz (I think on one of Pat Buchanan’s recent columns) outlining a “Snow Crash”/fall of Rome scenario where DC still claims, but cannot enforce, control over a US that has become a fractious, violent 3rd-world landscape of warlords, Mexican drug cartels, PMCs, and Chinese businesses, because they’ve abandoned every function except the left-leaning welfare state, with all the taxes they can manage to collect handed out to poor non-Asian minorities. I think this is too optimistic. As I’ve said here before, while I think the collapse of the Left is inevitable, I think said collapse is pretty much guaranteed to permanently destroy industrial civilization beyond all repair (and has non-trivial odds of people of European ancestry being rendered pretty much extinct by the rest of the world, either during the catastrophe, or in the great conflicts and migrations to follow in its post-apocalyptic wake).
@Kevin C – “Then why did the Berkeley police stand by?”
Budget and/or political influence. But it didn’t stop the right-wingers from kicking Antifa’s asses, running them off, and walking away free and clear afterward.
“Then why aren’t the anti-KKK mask laws enforced against the masked Antifas?”
Budget and/or political influence. But Mr. Bikelock is staring down three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and Based Stick Man is still free and clear.
Your model did not predict those outcomes, which indicates it’s not a very good model.
“I recall a commenter over at Unz (I think on one of Pat Buchanan’s recent columns) outlining a “Snow Crash”/fall of Rome scenario… …I think this is too optimistic.”
Okay. So when does the crash arrive? What’s your timeline? At what date, if we’re still muddling along more or less as normal, do you reassess your priors?
How about “the last guy kinda sucked and it’s our turn now.” (aka, occam’s razor for why Trump won)
No party has won more than three consecutive Presidential elections since the 1940s.
The masses are ignorant and impatient and every President promises utopia. Then they fail to deliver utopia, so the other side gets a turn.
I see no particular reason to think this cannot continue indefinitely…
You had better hope it does…because you just described America as a periodic equilibrium and large non-equilibrium systems are vulnerable to collapse.
If I am correct in my predictions that the demographic timer and educational attainment will eventually deliver a permanent liberal majority what happens next?
Civil war? A putsch?
I don’t see any reason to believe that you’re any more correct than the people predicting a permanent conservative majority roundabout 2004, due to the new import of national security in the aftermath of 9/11. Then in 2012, Obama was supposed to usher in the dawning of the permanent liberal era. Now the Republicans hold all three branches of government.
Nobody engages your hypotheses on this because you’re not saying anything novel. Every comment you’ve made on this issue has been said better by smarter people a long time ago. The arrogant claim that the left has a near-monopoly on all the smarties is something I first heard around 15 years ago, and it wasn’t any less stupid then. That you apparently think you’re the first to try to convey this to us benighted righties is one of the reasons that Deiseach mocks you.
You’ve not said anything to convince me that the left’s stranglehold on higher education is due to some sort of inherent capability gap, as opposed to competing explanations. One such is that the administration drifted to the left beginning in the 60s and actively maintains this stranglehold via hostile environment, rather like how the lack of Jews in white-shoe law firms in the middle of last century wasn’t due to the lack of Jews more than capable of doing the work.
@bintchaos – “If I am correct in my predictions that the demographic timer and educational attainment will eventually deliver a permanent liberal majority what happens next?”
Either the liberal majority ushers in the Golden Age, or sooner or later (probably sooner) they split over various issues and we’re back to two parties again. If they’re reasonably congruent with reality, things probably go okay. If they’re not, things fall apart and we have a crisis.
Life goes on, in any case.
Kevin C – “Basically, why isn’t the Right willing to even try to fight the Left with their own tactics? Why aren’t we matching “punching Nazis” with “punching Stalinists” or such?”
Because they’re losing tactics. Recall your previous predictions. There hasn’t been a significant Antifa-style brawl in what, two months? Right-wingers did in fact fight back, and what’s more they won the last major scuffle, and they were not punished for it by the police. Mr. Bikelock was actually charged with serious crimes. Both of those results were directly counter to your predictions, If I remember correctly.
You predicted things would continue heating up. They haven’t; we’ve had pretty much complete calm for several weeks in a row. Now we have a shooter that didn’t even manage to kill anyone, and succeeded only in making the left look worse than they already do. This is not the dam breaking, it’s just another crazy guy shooting people more or less on schedule.
You’ve waffled on predicting that Trump and his family would be murdered by their political enemies. That hasn’t happened either. I’m 95% confident he’s going to serve out his term in peace.
If you’re convinced things are accelerating, well, make some predictions. What do the next few weeks or months look like?
I’m probably going to take a philosophy of mind class for my minor, does anyone know how long they spend talking about non-physicalist theories? I think the subject is fascinating but I can’t take any kind of dualism or idealistic monism seriously.
Depends heavily on who’s teaching it, and what exactly the class is (even if it’s just called “philosophy of mind,” what role it has in the program may be different depending on what level it is at and what other classes are also offered by that department). I mostly studied philosophy of mind with Jaegwon Kim, who largely ignored Cartesian dualism and idealism, but who spent a lot of time on various kinds of “non-reductive” materialism as well as Chalmers-style views. But he’s retired and you’re probably not at Brown, so that doesn’t help. You should ask the instructor for a syllabus or something; no random person on the internet is going to know.
That’s a good point. Thanks.
You’ll read Descartes, but probably not any other serious dualists or idealists (because they are few and far between and the major debates have little to do with dualism). John Foster and Howard Robinson are both idealists of a sort, so if you’re interested in that, I’d seek out their work. E.J. Lowe was a major recent dualist (he died in 2014) that was more philosophically rigorous than the stuff that comes out of the Christian apologetics camp (e.g., Richard Swinburne). Kripke has an important argument against the identity theory, and is sometimes called a “neo-dualist”, but he hasn’t really said much aside from a few paragraphs here and there. Brie Gertler is a “naturalistic dualist”, but really just isn’t a strict physicalist (note that dualism and physicalism are not exhaustive of the possible metaphysical positions). The 2010 anthology “The Waning of Materialism” has some interesting stuff in there, but again most of the arguments are negative.
How do you feel about subjective eliminativism?
I would think most contemporary courses will at least discuss dualism, sometimes only to criticize it. Idealism seems to be an optional topic. I taught it early on to establish a sort of “space” of potential theories, and towards the end of the course assigned the Bostrom simulation paper and pointed out that the simulation hypothesis is form of neo-idealism.
If you’re going to bother with philosophy at all, I strongly suggest prying open a larger space for yourself between “agreeing with” and “taking seriously”.
Let’s say you take an evolutionary biology class and you realize half of the time will be spent discussing creationism. Now maybe you will change your mind but probably not. I’m not saying that I won’t change my mind but I would rather discuss theories that I believe have a higher chance of being right. My prior is that dualism is about the same level as vitalism.
Probably best to stay away from philosophy entirely, then.
You’re being incredibly uncharitable. Just because I would rather study things I think have a chance of being true rather than things I think have little chance of being true doesn’t mean I’m unfit to learn philosophy. Would you rather study Aristotlian physics or contemporary philosophy of science? Don’t be a prick.
Aristotlian physics is more proto-science than philosophy of science, so that’s kind of apples and oranges.
Why “unfit” rather than “disinterested”? I’m not trying to imply anything about your abilities. Someone who can accurately judge for themselves that they are not interested in different conceptions of dualism is probably not going to be very happy with identity theory or proto-panpsychism. The views face difficult objections for which there is no clear answer. Just because a view is in your ballpark doesn’t mean you won’t feel it’s a waste of your time.
I can easily imagine taking a philosophy of biology course in which half the time is spent discussing creationism, or more likely Intelligent Design. Probably not intro. The ways in which ID fails as a good scientific theory although it was devised to have that shape likely make it a good illustrative case.
I want to expand on an issue I raised in a recent comment–desert vs entitlement as moral visions.
One intuition is that people should get what they deserve. Good people should end up with good lives, bad people with bad lives. I think of that as the God’s eye view of morality. God, if he exists, knows what is good or bad, knows who did what why, and has unlimited resources with which to reward the good.
The other intuition is that people should get what they are entitled to. Consider, as a simple example, a lottery. Nobody thinks the winner deserves to win–the result depended on random chance, not moral worth. But almost everyone thinks he is entitled to win, given that everyone involved agreed on the rules they are playing by.
I think of that as the human eye view. We have no way of agreeing on what people deserve, since, all other problems aside, we have no way of determining what counts as good or bad. But we do, usually, know the rules of the game we are playing, and we can say whether an outcome is according to the rules–whether someone bought his TV or stole it, did or didn’t cheat in the poker game, … .
We have both intuitions, but the desert intuition seems to get a lot more attention. In my view that is a mistake, because there are massive problems with trying to organize or judge a society on that basis. They include:
Things happen independent of desert. Someone is struck by lightning and requires expensive medical care to survive. He didn’t do anything to deserve to be struck by lightning. But then, other people didn’t do anything to deserve to have to pay for his medical care–the lightning wasn’t a result of their sins either. The way I usually put this is that God does not have a budget constraint, we do. When costs appear, someone has to bear them, whether or not anyone deserves to.
The desert view is massively inconsistent not only with how the world works but with how almost everyone wants it to work. As I pointed out in another thread, the difference between the opportunities available to someone born in the third world and someone born in America is massively greater than the difference between an American white and an American black. Yet few of the people who want to change America to give blacks the same outcomes as white make any serious effort to argue either for free immigration or for revenue maximizing taxation of all Americans, rich and poor, for the benefit of people in poor countries.
Implementing the desert vision requires someone with the power to judge everyone else, in order to decide what people deserve. Absent a God, that isn’t an attractive picture.
A final problem, which occasionally shows up here, is the difficulty in defining desert. It’s tempting to say that someone who is very productive deserves a high income or that someone who goes around robbing and murdering people deserves to be punished. But all such judgements are vulnerable to the argument that the person did not deserve the characteristics that let him produce a high income, did not deserve to be the sort of person who went around robbing and murdering. Push the argument far enough back along the causal change and nobody deserves to be anything, hence nobody deserves anything.
People who argue along these lines generally conclude that everyone deserves the same outcome, but that doesn’t actually follow. If nobody deserves anything, then I don’t deserve to be richer than you, poorer than you, or have the same income as you. Or have a higher income than an ant. Or a rock.
The implication is not egalitarianism, it’s moral nihilism.
This why I pray for mercy, and never justice. Justice means getting what you deserve. Nobody deserves that.
One of my all time favorite movie quotes is from The Unforgiven.
“Deserve’s got nuthin to do with it!”
Also, “We all got it coming.”
And Chesterton: “For children are innocent and love justice, while most of us are wicked and naturally prefer mercy.”
It’s true that there is a problem with trying to run a society where everyone gets their just deserts, because we can’t reach widespread agreement on who deserves what. But that argument can potentially cut both ways. There is also a difficulty in producing a society where everyone gets what they’re entitled to, because we can’t get widespread agreement on who is entitled to what.
In the game of lottery, your example, there is general consensus that everyone who plays the game agrees to the rules and therefore there’s no problem when someone wins. Okay. But in the game of life, the rules are non-consensual. All of us, no matter where we are born, are born into some system of rules for allocating resource, rules which we never consented to in the first place.
“You know, I used to think it was awful that life was so unfair…”
I have just webbed the v0.1 version of my latest project, a collection of short works of literature that contain interesting economics. It’s a web page with links, taking advantage of the fact that most of the things I want are already online. The final version would presumably be a printed book and a kindle, which would require copyright permission for those works not in the public domain.
Comments welcome, especially suggestions of other things to include. Also of a better title.
Embedded Economics v0.1
Blog post explaining the project
I wonder if you’re familiar with any of the People of Helm stories…I last read them as a kid so it’s been a while and my memory’s hazy, but I’d bet a few of those had some econ lessons.
I am familiar with some Chelm stories, can’t think of any with good economics.
I don’t think I said anything about “good” economics! This is Helm we’re talking about.
A story about people doing something stupid can still contain good economics. I think one one of the ones I am using (“The Verger”) qualifies.
Some suggestions, in ROT13,
Urvayrva pbhyqa’g znxr vg guebhtu n puncgre jvgubhg univat bar punenpgre orng nabgure bire gur urnq jvgu fbzr aba-vaghvgvir rkcynangvba bs rpbabzvp npgvivgl, ohg urer ner fbzr rknzcyrf V pna guvax bs bss gur gbc bs zl urnq.
Gvzr Rabhtu sbe Ybir vf n pbyyrpgvba bs fgbevrf (cyhf n senzvat qrivpr naq na rkgraqrq rcvybthr). Bar bs gur fgbevrf vf nobhg sebagvre yvsr va n arj pbybal, jurer gur cebgntbavfg npgf n onaxre oevrsyl. Gur pbybavfgf varivgnoyl qrpvqr gb “angvbanyvmr” gur onax, naq gurl ner fhecevfrq gb svaq gung ur unf ab zbarl va erfreir naq unf pbzcyrgryl nagvpvcngrq gurve zbir. Ur tbrf ba gb rkcynva jul ur qvq vg naq jul onaxvat naq pheerapl ner zber pbzcyvpngrq guna gurl fhfcrpg. Va bar bs gur rneyvre fgbevrf gurer vf fbzr gnyx bs gbkvp vapragvirf naq gur tbireazrag cnlvat snezref abg gb tebj nalguvat.
Va Sbe Hf, Gur Yvivat, gurer vf na rkgraqrq qvfphffvba nobhg artngvir vapbzr gnk, nf jryy nf n ahzore bs jrveq rpbabzvp guvatf V pna’g erpnyy.
Gur Zbba Vf N Unefu Zvfgerff snzbhfyl cbchynevmrq GNAFGNNSY. Gur genqr orgjrra snezref, nyy pvgvmraf, gur nqzvavfgengvba, naq gur uhatel cbchyngvba ba Rnegu ner xvaq bs na vagrerfgvat svpgvbany pnfr fghql nobhg pbybavnyvfz znlor.
Va Gur Png Jub Jnyxrq Guebhtu Jnyyf, gurer ner n srj oevrs rknzcyrf. Gur znantrzrag bs Tbyqra Ehyr ubyqvat qrcbfvgf jvgubhg vagrerfg naq znxvat n xvyyvat bss bs vg, GNAFGNNSY ntnva ba gur zbba ertneqvat oernguvat nve naq rzretrapl erfphr perjf punetvat sbe gurve freivprf.
Arny Fgrcurafba unf fbzr cerggl terng naq boivbhf rknzcyrf. Va Qvnzbaq Ntr, gurer vf fbzr fcrphyngvba ba n oneryl cbfg-fpnepvgl fbpvrgl. Va Fabj Penfu, gur vagryyvtrapr znexrg vf xvaq bs vagrerfgvat. Va gur Onebdhr Plpyr, vg rkcyvpvgyl qrfpevorf gur perngvba bs n ybg bs zbqrea onaxvat naq svanapvny vafgvghgvbaf. Ernzqr unf n cerggl vagrerfgvat qvfphffvba ba iveghny pheerapl, nf qbrf Pelcgbabzvpba (ohg va qvssrerag jnlf).
As I explained at my second link, I’m looking for things short enough so that I can produce a book containing lots of them. Novels don’t qualify. An excerpt from a novel only qualifies if it works on its own as a story. Your Time Enough for Love example might–I’ll have to reread it–but I don’t think the others do.
I want to produce a collection of things people would read for their own sake, not excerpts chosen to demonstrate that literature sometimes contains economics. The latter would be unlikely to be read by anyone other than a professor looking for ideas for lectures or students reading it because it was assigned.
Of course, I should have rtfm.
Actually I did at one point, as I was writing my reply I thought, “why didn’t I mention this when I saw it on the blog?” Whoops.
Are you familiar with the Marshall Jevons books? I had to read The Fatal Equilibrium for my intro econ class, and it was pretty reasonable.
I reviewed the first of them, not very favorably. One of the later ones is better.
Those are novels written by two economists to make economic points. I’m trying to put together a single book containing short works of literature that have interesting economics, works good enough so people read them for their own sake. A novel is too long and an excerpt from a novel is usually something that you would only read because you have been told it has economics in it, not because it is actually worth reading for itself.
I go into some of this at the second link in my initial post.
I have just webbed the latest draft of my not yet published book, Legal Systems Very Different from Ours. Comments welcome.
I’ve read the chapters 1-6, 11-12, 15-17. As someone who first read anarcho-capitalist thought via Rothbard, and grew somewhat disillusioned with some of his idealism and hyper-theoretical approach (if that makes any sense), I’ve greatly enjoyed looking into your work, which seems a bit more empirically grounded and sober.
I would come away from Rothbard thinking, “Fine. This is elegant. But would any of it actually work in practice.” Your latest book goes into pretty deep detail as to what alternative legal practices have in fact worked, at least well enough that they were used to structure a society. This seems to fill a major gap for me in what I’ve read so far.
I read an earlier version, so I’m more likely to read now if you can give me some patch notes.
But I mainly come in to recommend this to others, especially anyone who thinks big sociological debates could use more empirical data.
And it’s a fun read. You might not expect that part.
I’m afraid I didn’t keep patch notes. Most of the changes since the previous webbed version are minor ones, largely in response to my editor daughter’s pointing out problems. I think my substantial rewrite of the chapter on the problem of error, however, was done after I webbed the previous version.
Two particularly interesting paragraphs from Michael Power’s thought-provoking Financial Times article “Has Western-style democracy become too expensive for capitalism?”
The article touches on the rise of China, automation-driven inequality and job loss, youth unemployment, rising protectionist sentiments, and labor productivity, and I think is well worth a read.
Whoa. Have Death-Eaters infiltrated the Financial Times?
Unfortunately, I can’t read the article to find out since I don’t have a subscription to the FT.
Try here.
Probably not. More likely to be the Alt-Left.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2017/06/15/seven-percent-of-americans-think-chocolate-milk-comes-from-brown-cows-and-thats-not-even-the-scary-part/
The Washington Post apparently hasn’t heard of Lizardman’s Constant, taking the news that 7% of Americans think that chocolate milk comes from brown cows as a Very Serious Warning (TM) of how poorly-educated on nutrition Americans are.
No disagreements on the actual claim, it’s just funny that the lede is so dramatic and so trivial.
Well, apparently you can tell the colour of a hen’s eggs by the colour of her earlobes 🙂
I, for one, am shocked and saddened that only 93% of Americans given an earnest, correct answer when asked a stupid question. The correct answer, no doubt, is to restructure our educational system to include more information about agriculture, along with mandatory expulsions for anyone who gives sarcastic responses. Chocolate milk is no joking matter.
You say that as a joke, yet I know a few people who say that with complete conviction.
Google is riding high right now. They are expanding rapidly and planning to open several campuses for new hires. But how does all of this end?
Let’s suppose Google follows the trajectory of an earlier darling of the computer industry, DEC. DEC’s big thing was minicomputers; they built some really famous ones like the PDP-8, the PDP-11, and the VAX line. They were started in 1957, and had a good run for about a generation until they were done in by a market shift away from minis to workstations and PCs. The last dregs of DEC were sold to Compaq 41 years later in 1998.
So, if Google follows the same trajectory, having started in 1998, they will flame out in 2039, done in by the next big thing in the industry. What might that be?
I don’t know, but when DOJ brings a monumentally drawn-out and expensive antitrust suit against the company, that will be a good sign that its irrelevance is at hand.
Filing a “monumentally drawn-out and expensive antitrust suit against a company” seems to contraindicate “irrelevance”, by definition.
I think it more likely that Google will get so big that it becomes part of the technological infrastructure that underpins the developed world. It will effectively transition from “corporate entity” to “technological substrate”. Try suing that.
It’s been Done. In fact, I’m pretty sure that’s the joke.
Microsoft and Apple were started in 1975 and 76 respectively — 41 and 42 years ago. And they are still riding very, very high.
Oh, sure. I’m not saying DEC’s is the only possible story. Some companies die younger, some older. But I’d push back a bit against the claim that Microsoft is riding very high. Though it caught a second wind after Nadella stepped up, it’s not the kingpin of the industry any more, but it certainly was back in the nineties. Within the industry, it just isn’t spoken of in a breath with Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon. It’s a big, old, second-tier company, like Oracle, say.
Apple’s story is even more interesting. It’s not often you see a Second Coming played out in real life.
Microsoft may not be as sexy as those companies, but it is more valuable than Amazon and Facebook, and has a PE ratio considerably higher than Apple and about the same as Alphabet (nee Google).
> Within the industry, it just isn’t spoken of in a breath with Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon. It’s a big, old, second-tier company, like Oracle, say.
This is only true at the consumer-level. People who know what they’re talking about disagree. While I was at Google (during some of Microsoft’s shittiest years), Eric Schmidt would constantly hammer home the point that you should never, ever underestimate Microsoft (I believe he’s said as much publicly too), and Google’s management lives by this as well.
As just one example, even through their absolute worst years, Microsoft had one of the best research labs of its kind on the planet. The fact that their company culture was so necrotic that nothing good ever made it to market is exactly the kind of thing that can be turned around in a relatively-not-that-long period of time and then you’d expect to see a discontinuity in unleashed potential.
Paul Graham is certainly within the industry, and as one of the founders of a top startup accelerator (Y Combinator), he knows what he is talking about. And he wrote Microsoft is Dead.
@johan_larson
Paul Graham (understandably) cares about the capacity of companies to threaten startups. But even if we assume that Microsoft is dead in that somewhat ill-defined way, it’s still pretty alive in the sense of wealth. I’d be happy to be assessed as dead by Paul Graham if I could be stinking rich simultaneously.
@johan_larson
I’m very familiar with Paul Graham, like him a lot, and appreciate his propensity for thinking hard about a lot of things, but I wouldn’t say he knows what he’s talking about.
Less snarkily: Paul’s bar for publishing things that he’s thinking about is a lot lower than you’d expect; things that he’s sort of thinking about end up being published and often have tons of rough edges and unwarranted conclusions. I enjoy this about him because it means you get to read his (often very good) musings about many different things, but putting as much confidence into any given essay of his as you are right now is doing yourself a disservice.
Looking at it from another angle, it should be pretty obvious which data point is higher-quality:
1) the billions-of-dollars-at-stake actually-implemented strategies of large companies that compete directly with Microsoft
vs
2) a single essay written by a guy whose incentive is to attract talent to smaller companies. Even if he’s 100% correct and 100% confident about his assessment of Microsoft, you’re assuming that he’d share that 100% honestly with the public.
Like I said, I really like pg, but your entire understanding of Microsoft seems to be based on the fact that you read Paul Graham’s essay before other perspectives and you’re hesitant to update your model.
I enjoy reading Paul Graham’s essays, but you have to keep in mind that he’s kind of the crazy old uncle of the VC community.
He got rich in the original dotcom bubble of 1999 selling a doomed startup to Yahoo for a silly amount of money. If he had waited a bit longer to sell, or if he had come to the Valley a little bit later, he would just be a drone at AmaGooFaceSoft now.
Since we live in one of the realities where he didn’t, he’s now expounding on how Lisp is responsible for all his success (wat?), big companies are dinosaurs, etc. etc. “It’s easy to find gold in them thar hills! All you do is swing your pickaxe! And make sure it’s the purple one.”
Digital Semiconductor was sold to Intel; the rest of the company went to Compaq. I don’t think either part actually qualified as “dregs”; remember that AltaVista was part of what Compaq got, and the billion-dollar Fab Six went to Intel.
The company had grown a hell of a bureaucracy, though, and wasn’t effective or fast enough at getting good ideas from the Western Research Lab to market.
I wrote my first program on a PDP-11/7A, running RSTS/E.
Prediction: If Google falls, it will be because of some huge scandal. They store and process highly personal data from millions of people around the world. If they have a “Snowden moment” where they’re found to have done something awful with the data, there could be enough public outrage to trigger the government to break up the company. Basically it would be AT&T or Standard Oil all over again.
I can’t imagine them falling any other way. At this point, they have enough money that they could just put millions of dollars in a trash barrel every year and burn it. They’d still live like kings off the interest from the rest. They have more than 40 billion dollars in cash alone, not including any other assets.
Latest discussion in the Vox/Murray dispute. The discussion is getting deeper into the details, and therefore IMHO more interesting.
https://www.vox.com/the-big-idea/2017/6/15/15797120/race-black-white-iq-response-critics
Wow that’s fascinating. I’ve never seen that level of clarity and intellectual honesty from Vox. I suppose their authors intentionally dumb down most of their work, which can have the effect of making it seem intellectually dishonest. They should be challenged this heavily more often and maybe we’ll start seeing a higher proportion of quality work out of them!
Ok, one more Charles Murray question, in a few parts:
1) Are the genetic tests offered by Ancestry.com, 23andMe, etc. generally reliable regarding amount of ancestry from different areas?
2) If so, is it possible to find a reasonably big data set of people who identify as wholly caucasian but actually have some African ancestry?
3) If so, can we compare IQ and IQ proxies of the group in #2 with people who also believe they are white and who have less African ancestry?
4) If so, has anyone ever done that?
That seems to be a good way of checking how much effect racism might have as an environmental variable, subject to some caveats. You would have people who grew up believing they were white, so you could control for other environmental variables like wealth and see what happened.
The experimental design is cool, but it doesn’t test the hypothesis. The hypothesis is about race, and race typically isn’t about genetics-as-detectable-in-DNA, but rather genetics-as-visible-at-100-yards.
One of those things I see brought up from time to time is Medieval animal trials. And pretty much every time, it’s in the vein of “look at how silly and ignorant people were back then”. But I’d like to ask people to consider the perspective of animal rights. As one of the few works I’ve seen to defend it, this Slate article, puts it:
While that article blames industrialization and the reduction in contact with animals that came with the shift away from pre-modern agriculture, I’d argue that the “modern view” — wherein moral agency is solely a property of human persons — is at least partially due to Cartesian Dualism and associated developments of the Enlightenment. To quote the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy’s article on “Animal Consciousness”:
(And one cannot miss the work the RSPCA did in its early days to combat vivisection and cruelty in animal experiments.) So, if one is trying to move past believing in “the Ghost in the Machine”, and to recognizing that (at least some) animals have non-zero moral worth, then perhaps one might admit non-zero moral agency as well. Note, that this non-zero moral agency can still be much, much, much less than human moral agency, as moral agency is not binary (we admit that children have less than adults, especially the younger they are; similarly with various mental imparements). And I’m not exactly calling for restoration of animal trials. I’m just saying that, given that the “only humans morally matter” legacy of Dualism seems to be weakening, perhaps those who make that rejection should stop seeing the Medieval attitudes here as entirely silly and stupid, but, while not correct, at least more morally reasonable than the vivisectionists and such of the early Enlightenment.
They also prosecuted corpses and inanimate objects. Would you also suggest we pay attention to those in a similar manner?
May I draw your attention to United States v. Approximately 64,695 Pounds of Shark Fins?
Given that the case was argued five years after the original seizure, A: shouldn’t that be United States v. Oh My God, What is that Unholy Stench?, and B: should I take it that the court’s order to return the fins to the defendant constitutes a victory for the plaintiff?
Apparently, they entered into an agreement where the owner put up a bond and got to sell the fins before they expired.
Objection! The smell of my client, Mr. 64,695 pounds of shark fins, is not relevant to this case, Your Honor.
Possibly relevant, Peter Leeson’s old piece on vermin trials.
Cartesian dualism may predict the unique moral agency of humans, but it is not the only explanation, nor necessarily the best, so you cannot work backwards to “it must have been caused by Descartes”. For instance, ethical constructivism also tends to neglect non human animals.
Just a random thought about terrorism:
Whenever there’s an Islamic terrorist attack, liberals are triggered by right wing people pointing out, hey, what a zany coincidence that this attacker also belonged to a certain religion of peace, isn’t it funny how, even though terrorism is just a risk that we all have to accept and live with and keep calm and carry on through, you never hear about these kinds of bombings/shootings/stabbings happening in countries like Poland and Hungary for some reason, etc.
But then conservatives get triggered by liberals pointing out that, objectively speaking, terrorism causes fewer—far fewer—fatalities than many other risks that don’t receive anywhere near as much media coverage, so why is it such a big deal? And there’s really no good answer to this—one tack seems to be one I saw Douglas Murray try in a YouTube video, namely that the fact that terrorists intend to cause harm, which someone makes it more important. This makes no sense to me—are the victims of terrorism more dead, do their loved ones suffer more, than victims of drug overdoses/car accidents/heart disease? Run of the mill homicides are also intentional, and don’t receive anywhere near as much media coverage.
But there’s a different justification for worrying about terrorism that some, notably Nassim Taleb, have vocally propounded, and which Scott discussed in “Terrorism and Chairs: an Outlier Story.” The argument is that terrorism is fat-tailed, so, even though a small number of people die in terrorist attacks compared to other things every year, there’s a chance that terrorists could use a biological/nuclear weapon of some kind to inflict mass casualties, as opposed to thin-tailed risks like falling deaths that remain relatively constant, so wipe that smug grin off of your face liberals.
This just seems like a really, really weak argument—indeed, a self-defeating one— to me. It may be the case that there is a significant risk from terrorists acquiring WMD, though that seems like it would be very difficult and expensive, and considering how much difficulty terrorists have pulling off relatively small operations like the 2010 Times Square attempted bombing I kind of have a hard time believing that terrorists would be able to just build, transport to and detonate a nuclear device in the middle of NYC or something without a drone strike/the NSA/the want of a nail ruining the entire plan at some point.
But ok, let’s accept this for the sake of argument. If true, it seems like “terrorism” is really two separate things: the thin-tailed risk from bombings/stabbings/shootings that are what we see in the real world provoke hysteria and media coverage—it’s not like terrorists will be able to stab/shoot 15,000 people to death in one year—-, and the hypothesized fat-tailed risk from WMD. Maybe the hypothesized fat-tailed risk of WMD is comparable to the number of fatalities from auto accidents, but if so it just means that there’s yet another risk that is more important but receives far less coverage than the small-scale terrorist attacks with guns/knives/bombs. I guess you could argue that the ability of a lone wolf terrorist to acquire a gun at Walmart and kill a dozen or so people before being stopped makes it more likely that a terrorist network could assemble a nuclear device, transport it to a major population center and successfully detonate it before being foiled, so therefore we should worry about actually observable terrorist attacks because they could show an increased chance of fat-tailed ones. (Though, again, those seem like almost two separate phenomena to me.)
But no one on the right (e.g. Stefan Molyneux) ever responds to a terrorist attack like that. They point to the actually dead victims and wring their hands about how long will it take people to wake up. So all in all I think that the liberal point about victims of terrorism being less than victims of car accidents/drug overdoses/homicides/suicides handily survives the fat-tailed distribution challenge. I would further note that it seems suspiciously like many of the people who make this argument are making an isolated demand for rigor, in that they’re willing to worry about fat-tailed risks and call for drastic measures when it comes to Islamic terrorism, but not so much for A.I. risk or ecoterrorism or giant asteroid strikes or any of the many other hard to predict but possibly devastating risks one could imagine.
That wasn’t what I took from Scott’s piece. I thought the key point was that terrorism differs from bathtubs because the former is committed by actors with agency, whose behavior can be affected by the reaction of the victimized, whereas bathtubs (unless the Internet of Things has slipped up on me more quickly than I thought) don’t much care whether you bomb them, appease them, or convert to Bathtubianity.
That would also be the link to the fat tail issue. Since terrorism is committed by conscious agents, potentially the wrong response can encourage/inspire/allow/otherwise increase the chance for terrorists to commit the fat tail attack. Our reaction to bathtubs cannot possibly be “wrong” in that way.
@hls2003
> I thought the key point was that terrorism differs from bathtubs because the former is committed by actors with agency, whose behavior can be affected by the reaction of the victimized, whereas bathtubs (unless the Internet of Things has slipped up on me more quickly than I thought) don’t much care whether you bomb them, appease them, or convert to Bathtubianity.
This doesn’t make much sense to me. You took a leap from “bathtubs have no moral agency” (true, but devoid of implication) to “the danger level of bathtubs is not within our control”, which helps make your point but is decidedly untrue. If we took a minuscule fraction of the amount of money we’ve justified spending due to terrorism and spent it on making every bathtub in every house in America incredibly safe, we absolutely could. The claim these people are making is that we’ve decided as a society that the level of risk/expense that current bathtubs offer is fine, but for terrorism our brains have short-circuited and the calculation is wildly out of proportion.
I’m varying degrees of sympathetic to the other arguments for why people are so irrationally terrified of terrorism, but the “moral agents” argument is empty of merit.
This is an interesting point.
On the one hand, it implies that spending on safer bathtubs is more justified, because bathtubs can’t change their behavior, and therefore interventions are more likely to successful in lowering risk.
On the other hand, bath tub risk is to some extent the result of personal choices, where certain functions trade-off vs. bathtub safety. This is true in a way that is not true of terrorist risk, because whatever my choices, the terrorists will still be looking to kill me.
I think the “moral” part of “moral agency” here is a red herring. It’s really the agency that matters. We have to use different mitigation strategies vs. risk factors that have agency and those that do not.
Sure I agree, the “moral” part is just a distraction. I’m saying that I don’t see why the concept of agency should change the calculation much.
> This is true in a way that is not true of terrorist risk, because whatever my choices, the terrorists will still be looking to kill me.
I think the idea is generally not that we should completely ignore the existence of people who want to kill us: it’s that we should work on longer-term solutions to “making people not want to kill us” without hysterically overreacting and shooting ourselves in the foot with short-term reactions to the ones that do manage to kill us, at rates lower than bathtubs.
It’s fundamentally an argument against the kind of Code Red, emergency-action-over-careful-consideration thinking that has characterized the political discussion around terrorism in the recent past.
The response I usually have to this touches on the point hls2003 and others are making:
If I announce that I will spend no more than $1M next year addressing lightning strikes, lightning will not plan to strike people in ways that get around my expenditures. If I announce that I will spend no more than $1M next year addressing terrorism, terrorists will plan attacks that bypass my expenditures.
That terrorists possess agency is absolutely key, particularly when the manner of addressing the threat is complex enough that the primary indication of impact ends up being how much you’re spending on it.
This has failure modes, of course. I could spend $1M on lightning strikes one year and $2M the next, and have lesser effect because I spent that $2M foolishly. So money spent ends up being a placeholder for assessing effect, only because we don’t know or don’t understand how it’s being spent.
Agency is key in how you spend that money, too. As hls2003 points out, you don’t have to worry about whether some of your money should be spent on deterring lightning; you know that’s useless*, so you focus on fewer measures. With terrorism, however, you might get more effect by focusing on physical measures like you would for lightning or bathtubs, or you might get more from psy-ops, propaganda, foreign aid, etc.; moreover, you now have to consider spending resources on figuring out which method is most likely to be most effective.
*as of 1750 AD or so
@HeelBearCub
I’m not sure that the “whatever your choices” bit is true, because you could choose to convert to Islam, after all.
First, I didn’t say bathtubs have no “moral” agency. I said they have no agency. I agree that “moral” agency would not be relevant to this discussion – which is why I never said it.
Bathtubs are not conscious. They do not strategize. They cannot be deterred, frightened, encouraged, convinced, or coerced. They do not change tactics in response to defenses. Terrorists, on the other hand, are agents for whom all the above are true.
That difference is why they are treated differently. In extremis if you decide that you will no longer spend any resources combating terrorism – zero intelligence, security, military, or financial resources – then you could rationally expect (or at least would not be surprised) if your deaths from terrorism increased significantly year-over-year, and perhaps at an accelerating clip as terrorists are emboldened by success. If, on the other hand, you decide that you will no longer spend any resources combating bathtub deaths, you would expect perhaps a very small one-time increase in deaths (maybe cutting PSAs to old folks and mandatory shower bars collectively increase deaths by, say, 10%), which then stabilizes at a new normal. There is no chance of feedback effects with bathtubs. There is with terrorism.
We can argue about whether the resources spent on terrorism are excessive, or whether the chosen methods are efficient. I happen to think there is room for improvement in both fields. But arguing that terrorism is the same type of risk as bathtubs is wrong. They are separate types of risk because terrorism is responsive and bathtubs are not. It is rational to treat them differently.
IMO, one counter to this is that for most of Other Risk X (e.g., chairs, cars, anything found on r/OSHA), one can internally accommodate for it with “Just Don’t Be Stupid”. If I’m careful on my chair, drive safely, and follow the guidelines then I don’t have to worry about X.
(This is admittedly naive in several cases, driving being a prime example. But it’s still psychologically effective. It lets folk rationalize it away as “Well I’m not Florida Man, so it won’t happen to me”.)
With terrorism, the whole point is to make people paranoid about everyday activities. Its goal is to be the proverbial Spanish Inquisition so that it can’t be preaccounted for. You can’t exactly say “Well I’m not stupid, so I won’t get suicide bombed”. The lack of individual agency in prevention contributes to its effectiveness. (Constant Vigilance is pretty high cognitive load, prone to stereotyping, and degrades (or at least is indicative of degraded) societal trust levels so I don’t really think the concealed carry badass solution is a good one.)
Why can being killed by a drunk driver plowing into a crowded sidewalk be rationalized as stupid victims, but being killed by an Islamic terrorist plowing into a crowded sidewalk, not?
It can’t, which is why drunk driving has provoked a large-scale societal response complete with government intervention, punitive sanctions, hamfisted social interventions, and general stupidity of the sort often seen with e.g. responses to terrorism. Fortunately, there’s no particular ethnic group we can pin as being responsible for most drunk driving, so the “us vs. them” aspect isn’t as bad as it is w/re terrorism.
There’s no ethnic group, but it is a little odd that the behavior of drinking, or drinking heavily, hasn’t been demonized more (given that the Temperance movement predates the heyday of drunk-driving fervor by many decades). It’s not like there isn’t precedent for doing so with other things: try telling someone in polite society that you tried (the far safer) LSD, or that you smoked weed (if it was 10 years ago and outside of CA).
I drink fairly often socially, but I’m not really a fan of it as a drug, and if there were substantially more social pressure around the act of drinking I’d probably rarely drink; much like the fact that weed would definitely appeal to a LOT more people if it weren’t for the stigma around it applying constant gentle pressure in the other direction.
I blame college kids and boomers who don’t want to give up their “sex drugs and rock and roll”.
@Virbie:
I think that, like sex, there is both encouragement to, and simultaneous pressure not to, drink heavily.
For example, not being able to “handle” drinking heavily is treated with a fair amount of social disapprobation. You are supposed to be able to drink a lot, but not be “sloppy” drunk.
@HeelBearCub
Oh absolutely. I used to drink like crazy in college, when I was more susceptible to those kind of social forces. The fact that I have a high tolerance only reinforced my willingness to participate in getting some easy social status.
To get back to the point, I don’t think that what you’re describing is exogenous to what I’m talking about. The fact that there’s a culture around drinking that normalizes and even lionizes it is dependent on the fact that it’s not demonized. You can see the same thing with weed in the places where subcultures that accepted it were allowed to grow big enough. I was born and raised in CA so this is something I have experience with too: it’s never even occurred to me that I might get in trouble for smoking weed, including in public parks etc.
The Temperance movement was also allowed to demonize the behavior of drinking to the point of making it illegal. This is perceived to have ended Very Badly, and not in an “OK, we wen’t just a little too far” sense.
Until this is forgotten, the “correct” level of demonization for heavy drinking in the United States is going to be roughly midway between pre-MADD three-martini lunches and Prohibition.
The War on Drugs not being regarded as so obviously a failure as Prohibition, there’s no upper limit to the acceptable demonization of non-alcohol-and-tobacco drug use.
True, but I would note that suicide bombers aren’t exactly indiscriminate in their choice of targets. I recall an exchange in the comments at Rod Dreher’s where one commenter said “Islamic Terrorists would never try this in blue collar or rural Ohio, Michigan or Pennsylvania” (of course, meaning this in terms of terrorists willingness to face “tough, manly, Real American Men™” versus “effete urban liberal Pajama Boys”), and Ken’ichi replied with “Perhaps, but more likely because not much in the way of the sort of highly-visible targets they like.” One can choose to live and work in areas that are devoid of the sort of big, showy targets suicide bombers prefer, and greatly minimize one’s risk. (In fact, since several of my fellow right-wingers have pointed out that it’s primarily more our folk living in the “low targeting risk” areas, and lefty folk concentrated near likely targets, I’ve considered adjusting my positions on Muslim immigration and “terrorism is just a risk that we all have to accept and live with”.)
Hey, I’m working in Times Square.
I’ve always been amazed that this never works in reverse. i.e. 9/11 didn’t really lead to any significant amount of New Yorkers suddenly converting to red tribe (even if only for foreign policy purposes).
Like, the people who are most plausibly likely to benefit from things like “extreme vetting” or other measures designed to reduce terrorism are the people living in Manhattan and Washington, DC. In other words, the people who voted against Trump 10:1.
It seems facile to me to say that those people are somehow more principled on average or something; Does anyone have an alternative explanation?
I have a couple, hopefully in line with your urge to not be facile.
One is good ol’ institutional inertia; people tend to vote the way their parents voted, and even terrorism won’t flip that generational trend. This isn’t for nothing; people vote the way their parents do because of several supporting arguments shared among their family, and those arguments don’t just go away because of one incident.
Another is that it did flip a few New Yorkers even so. I recall numerous stories of people joining the armed forces on 9/12, for example. And the most common definition I’ve heard for “neocon” is “liberal who’d been mugged by 9/11”.
@Paul Brinkley
That’s pretty anachronistic.
@Matt M
I think it is much more plausible to expect to see a shift in the political positions of the tribe than a mass exodus to the other tribe. The politics aren’t fundamental to the tribe identity, they are contingent.
And indeed you did see some of that. The NYPD has been pretty aggressive in anti-terrorism tactics, and gotten relatively little pushback. Not none, the ACLU keeps litigating, but not too much. On the national level there were lots of Democrats that supported the Patriot Act.
As for extreme vetting and Trump you are begging the question.
I think this stumbles on the timing of that particular bit of tribalization. On 10 September 2001, terrorism wasn’t really on the national agenda — it happened, it made the news, there were people trying to stop it, but doing so was an operational question within the global security space, kinda like how who exactly gets to give a speech on campus was, two years ago, an operational question within the academic space. On 12 September 2001, everyone wanted to stop terrorism but there was little clarity on how to do so.
It’s easy to forget now that we’re all tired of the wars he started, but George W. Bush was a hugely popular guy when the Patriot Act passed. There was certainly some pushback from a few people further out on the left and the libertarian right, but not a lot; there was a real prospect of the changes it started becoming part of the new normal of politics, as indeed they did in Britain. I think the only reason they didn’t is because the Iraq War was sold largely on counterterrorism grounds, and so counterterrorism tactics — any counterterrorism tactics — were tarred by association.
It strikes me that an interesting thought experiment would be an executive order abolishing travel restrictions, refugee restrictions, and “vetting” (whether extreme or not) but barring any entrants under the new order from settling in any city with a population density less than 10,000 per square mile. Who loses? Urban areas are blue islands, who presumably would welcome the relaxed restrictions; Trump supporters opposing the newcomers reside very predominantly outside urban areas. Even the Red Stater argument that potential terrorists might strike outside their neighborhoods doesn’t do much; terrorism as a tactic only works well in areas of concentrated population. The London Bridge or Nice attacks don’t work on a country road.
Impossible to enforce without draconian internal travel restrictions.
The obvious explanation is that they don’t believe that those policies make terrorism significantly less likely.
I think the huge glaring difference that the “Terrorism vs Chairs” comparison misses is that furniture isn’t going to up it’s game after failing to kill you the first time around. This makes it easy to judge the cost/benefit of defending against chair related deaths. If you’re worried about earthquakes, you build sturdier buildings. It’s not like a fault-line isn’t going shift tactics or move to a new location with softer targets.
Terrorists on the other hand, if denied the opportunity to blow up parliament, will happily settle for blowing up a rock concert. That makes them a lot scarier than furniture or fault-lines.
But what reason is the to believe that the terrorists can up their game? Disregarding frequency, the scale of terrorism in the West seems to be decreasing, not increasing.
Not sure. There’s been nothing on the scale of 9/11, but that was such an outlier in so many ways that it invites overfitting just by existing.
I think the Madrid bombings were the most lethal attack in the West since, but the 2015 Paris attacks were within spitting distance of those.
Terrorists have upped thier game in the past and I see no reason to believe that they wont be able to do so in the future. Terrorists are human and humans have a demonstrated knack for adaptation and creativity.
Heck, I’m reasonably confident I could wreak considerable havoc if I were so inclined with the modest resources I have on hand, never mind a few reliable accomplices and a wealthy patron.
I think people smart enough to kill more than 20 people and dumb enough to do it are quite rare. Certainly I am neither.
1. Muslims are radicalizing world wide.
2. The number of Muslims in the West is increasing.
One would logically expect more attacks in the future unless we change these trends.
This is going to sound like PC special pleading but… citation needed for number 1. I know it’s obvious, but is it true? Particularly since 2 cuts against it.
Dr. Taleb also said that IS is anti fragile.
And then deleted the tweet. 🙂
Hate crimes kill extremely few people. I mean, what are the chances of a black man being lynched in modern day America? Therefore, if a black man is lynched, we should ignore it because I mean, come on your chances of being lynched are way, way, way less than your chances of dying from a lightening strike. Who cares if there’s a random black man swinging by his neck from a tree? That’s just part and parcel of living in a modern society.
We treat both hate crimes and terrorism differently from other crimes because the target is not just the victim, but the society itself. If your neighbor is killed by his business partner over a business dispute, well that sucks, but it’s not any threat to you. You’re not in business with that guy. The murderer is in jail and what’s done is done.
If your neighbor is killed indiscriminately because of his race, that’s a big problem for you. Even if you’re not of his same race, because the kind of people who would kill him for his race are the same kinds of people who would kill you for being opposed to the killing of people of your neighbor’s race.
Terrorism is not just an attack on the people who are killed. It’s an attack on the entire society they inhabit. It destroys trust between members of that society.
> Hate crimes kill extremely few people. I mean, what are the chances of a black man being lynched in modern day America? Therefore, if a black man is lynched, we should ignore it because I mean, come on your chances of being lynched are way, way, way less than your chances of dying from a lightening strike. Who cares if there’s a random black man swinging by his neck from a tree? That’s just part and parcel of living in a modern society.
Meh, this analogy would make sense if lynching and hate crimes were rare occurrences coincided with complete equality of treatment for black Americans overall. Lynching was one of the most monstrous forms of the same phenomenon manifesting all the way down the spectrum of severity (i.e, all of the rest of the ways that black Americans were treated).
Alternatively, if terrorists were doing everything from large attacks to beating up individuals to moving your furniture so you stub your toe, with correspondingly increasing frequency respectively, then yea, the average person _should_ be worried, since the probability of some sort of victimization would be so much higher (not to mention the unavoidable secondary effects on everyday life, as with the hate crimes example).
I was going to post exactly this. If there was a school shooting and I posted about how chairs kill more high schoolers than school shootings every year, people would look at me like I was a monster. And yet we give the same rhetoric a free pass when people wave it around regarding terrorism.
Terrorism always has a goal of persuading people to do something (not publish cartoons of Mohammed, not admit to being gay, etc. etc.). It’s worth spending a lot to minimize terrorism to avoid the chilling effects that terrorism is designed to create. It’s not about an insurance-company style calculation of deaths over time.
“people would look at me like I was a monster.”
Would they? The swimming pool meme is pretty common.
Sure there is. You sort of hinted at it.
Think about all that other bad stuff we’re mockingly told is more deadly than terrorism: car accidents, shark attacks, cancer, etc. Any sure step the US could take to drastically reduce these things–starting tomorrow–would instantly lead to potential run-ins with the Constitution and our national ethics:
-Want to drastically reduce car accidents? Make the driver’s test so hard that only 1% of the very best drivers can pass it, and beef penalties for moving violations way up.
-Want to drastically reduce shark attacks? Make swimming in US-controlled ocean waters illegal.
-Want to drastically reduce death from cancer? Make cancer screenings mandatory, punishable with jail time.
But to reduce what appears to be Islamic terrorism, just cut way back on immigration and visas by people from Islamic countries.* America is well within its rights to do something like that. Nobody is owed the right to come here.
It’s the “if you find yourself in a hole stop digging” principle.
*Yes, I know Islamic terrorism is often committed by people who were born here, but we can prevent the next wave by keeping out their parents.
Right. If you accept two statements as true:
1. For every additional Muslim, there is a higher chance of terrorism
2. No one has a right to immigrate to the US
Then reducing the number of Muslim migrants is just common sense. No one’s rights are being trampled on, we reduce the risk of terrorism and we can even give the spot to some other person who is significantly less likely to cause us harm. If we don’t discriminate against Muslims now, then we could put ourself in a position in the future where we do have to make difficult decisions.
Yes, I accept both statements as true.
Yes. This is something very important not many people understand. There is a pattern to how societies and cultures develop when they’re subjected to continually higher threats from terrorism. The direction of that development is not what the typical pro-immigration person would probably like.
I’m very low on epistemic certainty lately and this has pushed me toward the center in many ways, but this is one issue where I think one whole side of the debate is dead wrong and being terribly short-sighted about it.
Exactly.
The irony is that my rights are being hollowed out to fight terrorism, while I’m being told that preventing terrorism in the first place is violating human rights.
There is a depressing but well written alternate history series by S.M. Stirling in which a high functioning slave society starts in southern Africa and eventually conquers the world. At one point, it controls Eurasia, America is free. The U.S. has a more innovative, flexible society, which the bad guys recognize as an advantage. So they harass it in ways that push it into defending itself in ways that make it a more closed, less innovative society.
I am reluctant to recommend the books–the first one is Marching Through Georgia–because I found a convincing portrayal of an evil society that worked well depressing. But that’s my fault, not the author’s.
Peshawar Lancers, on the other hand, by the same author, was great fun. Alternate history with implied references to Burroughs’ Mars novels, Kim, Flashman, … .
@David Friedman,
We’re often told that the terrorists’ goal is to get us to clam up and be less free, and that when we do things like restrict Muslim immigration into our lands we are playing into their strategy.
Can you explain why you find this argument convincing? I used to believe it but no longer do.
I should point out that I actually don’t support a Muslim ban. The main reason is that I do take the idea of duties towards refugees seriously. If we let in 10,000 refugees, that could raise our chances of a terrorist attack but that’s also 10,000 people who’s lives are measurablely better off. And 10,000 people is not a large number compared to the population of the US.
There’s also the issue of uncertainty. I do believe that terrorism and Islam are connected right now but it’s not like it’s a guarantee. Islamic terrorism only became an issue in the 80’s and only started ramping up in the last couple decades. Who’s to say the issue won’t go away 20 years from now?
“Terrorism”, perhaps, but are you familiar with, say, the Barbary Wars? “The shores of Tripoli”? Or how about the Fall of Constantinople? The Umayyad conquest of Hispania? As one infamous far-Rightist has repeatedly put it:
That simply isn’t true. Judaism is a religion and a culture, and it coexisted with Islam for more than a thousand years. There were some conflicts at the beginning and at the very end, but on the whole Islam was more tolerant of Jews than Christianity. Consider the contrast between Muslim Spain and Christian Spain.
@Kevin C.
David Friedman has provided some counterexamples. For more, see modern-day Albania, Senegal, and several of the *stans; and the Mughal Empire historically. Those meet the standard of being more tolerant than comparable non-Muslim countries (Albania hasn’t had a Srebrenica). If you just want the standard of as tolerant as comparable non-Muslim countries, the examples you give meet it! If we’re going to judge the peacefulness of Christianity based on religious violence in 16th/17th century, it won’t look very good either.
@Wrong Species
10,000 people is also not a major number compared to the total number of Syrian refugees (UNHCR registered 4,863,684).
That 10,000 is not even close to making any real impact, so it’s pure virtue signalling.
Salafism is on the rise world wide. Do you have a plan to reduce this or are you simply hoping that the trend reverses? If it doesn’t, then what do you do?
Do you see the logic flaw in all your muslim ban arguments?
Lets suppose there is a muslim ban, and also all muslims are deported– down to 3rd or 4th generation. Outlaw Islam, make Quran illegal, etc.
So what happens to US overseas interests and allies that are still exposed to attacks in situ?
Any crack-down on US muslims will destabilize our pals al Salool (House Saud) and Sisi and King Abdullah.
So your muslim ban might reduce terror events in US (much like RU genocide of ~250,000 chechan muslims did temporarily) but the energy will get pushed off to MENA and Africa into attacks on US allies and interests.
mw there are ~23 million refugees, half of which are children. There are a projected 1 billion youth in Africa by 2050, mostly Sunni muslim. A depthless pool of recruits for emergent Islamic insurgencies.
Also, how do you stop recruitment of non-muslim US youth by conversion to Islam? its impossible to reduce US terror events to 0. Did you know US has given up on CVE? there is no counter-narrative under the initial condition of US interventionism and injustice. “secular democracy” is not competitive in dar ul Islam.
They either expel their Muslims too, or are subject to attacks. Note that this is true _regardless_ of whether the US expels its Muslims, so it’s not an argument against expulsion.
@Nybbler
There would be no one left in KSA…whole country is muslim.
Actually KSA has exported terrorists for 30 years…redirecting them to attack the West and funding them.
And now this is what is KSA is doing–
Destabilizing Indonesia
@Aapje
It does for those 10,000. It’s not all or nothing. As far as hoping the trend reverses, I’m not exactly counting on it but it’s more about uncertainty than completely changing my opinion. It probably won’t happen but considering how new Islamic terrorism is, it’s a factor we should consider.
@Kevin C.
I do think you’re right, although I’m not as fatalistic. Just because we solve the terrorism problem doesn’t mean everything is ok. I’m not convinced that Muslims can assimilate easy but that’s not that big of a problem as long as you keep their numbers as a percentage of the population small.
@Wrong Species
Two words: differential fertility.
Also, what about when your country keeps them small as a percentage of its population, but a country next door becomes Muslim majority? And some sizeable chunk of that majority decides it’s time to once again expand the Dār al-Islam into the Dār al-Ḥarb? (Paging Charles the Hammer…)
@Kevin
Pew estimates that Muslims will make up 2% of the population in the US by 2050. Of course, these are just projections which means they could be wrong but I think it’s more likely that fertility falls down than rises. Fertility in the Middle East has been falling for a few decades now and Muslims in the US are more susceptible to those trends. Of course, there’s the possibility that America gives up on its borders and people around the world just flood in. I do worry about that but it’s quite different than a population ballooning up to 10% despite minimal migration through high fertility rates.
Wrong Species,
what’s left out of your argument is possible costs. A high proportion of potential Muslim immigrants are harmless, productive people, and their children will be, too. (Citation needed, and may be more true in the US than Europe.)
Not having these people adding to your society is a loss.
And border constraints aren’t free.
You’re assuming they’re adding, not subtracting, or that they’re part of the native society in any appreciable sense.
But can we distinguish well enough (perhaps with “extreme vetting”) so that Muslim immigration will be a net benefit to the country? If not, then it doesn’t matter that a blanket ban shuts out some good people; on the net, the ban is as good as we can get.
Probably not. Japan already admits next to no-one, and monitors all its Muslim residents, and things like this still happen.
Thing is, though, we can make our own people.
We’re sort of shit at it right now, though. (But that’s no reason to import alien replacements.)
One point that hasn’t been introduced is the effect of generous subsidies to refugees/immigrants, as in the case of Germany.
The simplest way of reducing the problems associated with Muslim immigration, especially in Europe, is what I believe is the Czech approach. Make immigration easy but provide no significant welfare benefits to the immigrants. People who want to come to work still come, become productive members of the society, and most put their energy into supporting themselves and their families, not blowing things up. Desperate refugees will still come–begging in Berlin is better than being massacred in Libya. But there is no longer a reason for people to come with the intention of living off of, and possibly subverting, the host society.
During the period just before and after WWI, the U.S. was absorbing about a million immigrants a year into a population a third its present size. Under essentially those rules.
Moreover, the Muslims themselves are morally considerable. Keeping out Muslim immigrants would damage the interests of those potential immigrants.
That might reduce the amount of terrorism by amateur do-it-yourself terrorists. I don’t think it would have much effect on terrorism by competent terrorist groups, such as the 9/11 attack.
The U.S. hosts over 70 million foreign tourists each year. How hard can it be for an organization with resources to slip a few of its operatives into that flood? Stolen passports from respectable western countries, including the U.S., sell for a few thousand dollars, so even if the U.S. refused to issue any visas at all terrorists could get in disguised as citizens.
Not by using stolen passports, they couldn’t. Have you noticed in your recent travels that US border guards don’t just look at the blue pamphlet and wave you past any more, they machine-read it? And then take your fingerprint?
If the passport has been reported stolen, then when you try to cross the US border with it, the only part of the United States you get to see is the inside of a jail or prison. Same deal if your fingerprints don’t match the ones linked to the passport. And this is now true of most first-world nations.
Stolen passports still have some uses, but illicitly entering first-world nations isn’t generally one of them.
I wonder how accurate their fingerprint readers are. The ones I have experience with have an error rate of about 1 in 10,000, which sounds high for this application.
I had not noticed that. Interesting. But I still don’t see how, as a practical matter, you can keep a serious terrorist organization from getting a few operatives into the U.S.
What sort of error? False rejects are fairly easily dealt with by re-scanning, and if necessary bringing in the CBP people to double-check. False accepts are a potential problem, but at 1 in 10,000 not a huge one. I certainly wouldn’t base a plan on those odds.
@Nornagest: A false reject leads to secondary screening, where e.g. one border agent asks you detailed questions about your trip and a second calls the home and/or office of the person you are claiming to be. One per 10,000 isn’t too high for that.
@David: Inserting NOC agents who can move freely in developed countries in the 21st century is hard enough that even Mossad can’t do it reliably without e.g. asking sympathetic foreign Jews for the temporary loan of their passports. There are obvious vulnerabilities in the United States, due to our economic addiction to illegal immigrant labor, but if the US goes Full Trump, then it does become genuinely hard for Al Qaeda to insert useful operatives.
This involves two problems–getting into the country and moving around in it. So far as the first is concerned, quite a lot illegal immigrants without the resources of al Quaeda or the equivalent manage it.
So far as the second, I can not remember ever being asked for any ID more secure than a driving license while traveling within the U.S.. I don’t know how thorough the check of drivers’ licenses is for flying, but the random motel just looks at it, so the use of forged or stolen ones should be easy.
So once you get into the U.S. with a reasonable amount of money, or a credit card, what keeps you from moving around freely?
It’d be a false accept in this kind of scenario, or a misidentification if you’re comparing against multiple templates. False rejects are far more common (usually caused by fingers too dry or too wet; if it’s really severe the device will notice and refuse to generate a template, but it can also produce a bad one), and can usually be handled by wiping off the offending finger (if too wet) or rubbing it on something mildly oily like your forehead (if too dry) and trying again. You can reduce the false accept rate by looking for a closer match, but this quickly increases the false reject rate to levels that make it unusable in edge cases — it’s basically your average precision/recall tradeoff.
Fingerprint readers really aren’t very good, although they’re way better than face recognition, which had something like a 1% misidentification rate when I was working around it. But if they’re being used as one element of a defense-in-depth strategy like John Schilling describes, they’re probably good enough.
(Iris scanning is a lot more accurate, and it could actually be made cheaper — all you really need is a cellphone camera with an IR filter, and a few LEDs in the right spectrum for illumination. Not even a good cellphone camera. I don’t know why it hasn’t taken off outside the intelligence community — there was talk about using it for border security, years ago, but nothing’s come of it that I know of. Maybe it’s too cyberpunk-dystopian for people.)
@David Friedman
Remember that something like 2/3rds of illegal immigrants are Visa Overstays, which means they didn’t have to defeat any of our immigration and border security measures.
Of the remainder, I know that as of the time I was getting out of the military/intelligence field (~2005) there was actually a fair amount of concern over the possibility of terrorists attempting to sneak over the mexican border, enough so that there was sufficient non-classified articles and such to generate plenty of lurid book and movie plots using just that conceit.
I would be very surprised if the border patrol is not very aware of that particular threat, even if it’s relatively tough to control. However, exploiting that in order to launch a coordinated large-scale attack (getting, say, 15-30 jihadis with good enough fake IDs to pass muster for casual hotel purchases and the like, vehicles with plates that won’t get them pulled over, etc, etc) is the province of organized networks that have time to plan and practice and coordinate.
As pointed out before, one of the things we’ve gotten pretty good at doing is using drones, SOF, and cooperation with other countries’ LE and Military assets to keep those networks disrupted. Mind you, I think if we took in, say, 500,000 refugees over the next few years, we would absolutely start having to worry about coordinated attacks again, at least for awhile, but that’s more a feature of deliberate bad actors rather than anything intrinsic to Islam.
This is why I am sympathetic to the anti-refugee-immigration position while still arguing that more Muslim immigration in the context of our normal visa process is relatively safe (or at least incurs a manageable increase in the risk of lone wolf attacks).
You don’t need any of that if you have sympathetic co-conspirators already on the inside. They can stay in the radical imam’s basement. He can buy their groceries so they don’t have to go out. Whatever.
Those can also be dealt with by some combination of revoking citizenships, removing ius soli in favor of ius sanguinis, exile as a judicial punishment and expulsions.
Revoking correctly granted citizenships, and exiling your own citizens is rather frowned upon in the modern world. Mostly because it creates a bunch of stateless people that you expect other countries to deal with. What would you think if Mexico declared some people no longer Mexican citizens and threw them in inflatables on the Rio Grande?
Carry on as usual? It’s not like there are plenty of illegal migrants coming from over there already.
It’s endlessly fascinating to me how this elegant and peaceful solution of keeping out populations known to produce hostile insurgents is far more horrifying to leftists, liberals, and conservatives alike than the option of invading and bombing same those populations in their own countries. Imagine all the lives that could have been saved, all the waste that could have been prevented, had the West simply filtered immigrants by religious origin after 9/11 instead of trying to turn Iraq into Switzerland.
Yet this solution was never even on the table. Why?
I think a lot of it is driven by the belief in the “Proposition Nation” – that nations are most fundamentally built on ideas, not people. That is, once the Constitution has declared various rights, and We The People have declared we believe in this and that, all we have to do is to get others to agree and then they will be just like us. This even sort of worked for different European groups immigrating to the US, but even there you can still find significant differences between the descendants of Borderers/Puritans/Quakers/etc (as pointed out in previous posts here). However, this doesn’t seem to be effective for all groups. Blacks still aren’t quite “assimilated” in the way that the Irish or Italians are. Muslims are still a bit up in the air in the US but aren’t doing well in Europe which seems like a bad sign.
Also, because the US is already so ethnically mixed already, it’s difficult to exclude any particular group without opening up a can of worms about whether the existing mix is ideal or not.
All the lives that could have been saved by filtering immigrants instead of invading Iraq come from second part. Deaths from terrorism are a rounding error in comparison to deaths from war, and deaths from Muslim immigrants to the US who arrived post-9/11 are even fewer (Orlando still happens, as do Fort Hood, half of San Bernardino, and the Beltway sniper attacks if you count them; these account for the majority of post-9/11 deaths from Islamist terrorism in the US). I don’t think you’ll find many leftists or liberals who oppose the Iraq part of your solution.
I think the number of Americans who died in Iraq is also quite low by this standard.
Still pretty high in comparison to deaths from terrorism.
Leftists and liberals liberals have criticizes foreign wars, bombings, etc. plenty. Conservatives who support said wars presumably think they prevented even more deaths that would have resulted from not intervening.
You are not accounting for the costs. Even if we take a selfish (and arguably evil) view that we don’t value Muslim immigrants at all, there are problems. A blanket ban on Muslims has economic costs, since you are losing all the Muslims with above average economic productivity. It plays into the hands of terrorists in supporting their narrative of an inevitable clash between Islam and the West. Even if you don’t regard that as intrinsically bad, it has negative effects: it increases the probability of both existing US Muslims and US non-Muslims committing terrorist attacks, and of non-US terrorist organisations trying to harm the US.
Is their sum total contribution positive or negative? If you use money into-budget/out-of-budget from Norway as a proxy, it doesn’t look all that good.
Furthermore, is unemployment higher than friction? In which case a reduction of the workforce would be good for the natives.
I would *hope* it’s inevitable, because the other option is becoming Muslims ourselves.
Which is only a problem if they are *able* to do harm. The current state is already that they are both able and willing. A change to willing but unable seems greatly better. (Never mind that reprisals of sufficient strength might actually reduce willingness.)
The net contribution is irrelevant. The point is that with a blanket ban you remove the possibility of getting high quality immigrants. I think your table is irrelevant, regardless of whether it is about government income/expenditure or immigrants sending money back home. The former isn’t connected to economic value, and the latter is just another form of consumption.
“I would *hope* it’s inevitable, because the other option is becoming Muslims ourselves.”
Don’t be obtuse. The vast majority of interactions between Muslims and non-Muslims in Western countries are friendly and involve neither conversion nor violence. There is no sign of a trend away from this in most countries.
“A change to willing but unable seems greatly better.”
I presume you are talking about the latter part of my statement, because a Muslim ban has no effect on the former.
Presumably you are saying that non-US terrorists have the ability to harm the US because they can immigrate. But preventing immigration doesn’t prevent ability to attack. A determined terrorist organisation can either get around an immigration ban in the same way as other illegal immigrants, focus their efforts on recruiting existing US citizens, or send people who can pretend to be non-Muslim to immigrate.
“Never mind that reprisals of sufficient strength might actually reduce willingness.”
Elaborate please.
Why? “We have these four guys who are up to spec, but if you hire them, you must also hire six guys who don’t work and cause trouble.” sounds like a poor deal.
Just wait until they’re the majority.
Yes, if that means only “no more Muslims”, rather than “no Muslims”.
Can they make as many, as easily? A reduction of attacks to a small fraction of the original frequency sounds like a good, realistic goal to hope for. Most of the attacks in the news these days happened because they were easy to carry out.
Have you heard what the Soviets did to the Hezbollah when they kidnapped some of their diplomats?
@Anonymous
I phrased that badly. My point is that a blanket ban does have the cost of removing access to high quality Muslims, and Well… isn’t considering it. Note that a more targeted ban doesn’t have this problem.
“Just wait until they’re the majority.”
That will happen when and how, exactly? And what are your examples of countries where a small majority of Muslims persecutes a large minority of non-Muslims?
“Yes, if that means only “no more Muslims”, rather than “no Muslims”.”
No, I meant that your comment was only applicable to attacks by actors from outside the US. A Muslim ban has no effect on the ability of people within the US to be terrorists (and that group is responsible for the majority of deaths from Islamist terrorism since 9/11).
“Can they make as many, as easily?”
The current rate of attacks on the US by outsiders is pretty much zero. As far as I know, all attacks since 9/11 have been somewhere on the spectrum from lone wolf to inspired by ISIS or similar. That doesn’t diminish the culpability of ISIS, but it does mean that the risk from outside attacks is largely based on the possibility of another large scale attack like 9/11. Either sneaking some people over the Mexican border, finding some perpetrators without Muslim backgrounds, or recruiting existing US citizens will not add much logistical difficulty.
“Have you heard what the Soviets did to the Hezbollah when they kidnapped some of their diplomats?”
Sure, if terrorist attacks take the form of kidnapping we can consider torturing and killing relatives of the kidnappers to persuade them to release hostages. That tactic isn’t applicable to current terrorist MO. But in any case (regardless of what you are retaliating against relatives for), if you target innocent people in the US you will start a civil war, and if you kill innocent foreigners you are basically continuing existing policy.
Because it’s only worth considering if the net results of Muslim immigration is greater than that of other groups of potential immigrants that we could draw from. People aren’t exactly fungible, but there’s plenty of wells to draw from if we are thirsty; no reason to go searching for the pure water in the contaminated well.
Why do you need high-quality Muslims? Isn’t it a little selfish to poach them, and leave the low-quality Muslims in their own countries?
Egypt (Copts), which you should be aware of. Iran (Zoroastrians), which is largely historical, because there aren’t very many Zoroastrians anymore. Turkey (Armenians), which should be familiar, because the Turks invented modern genocide there. And that’s not even mentioning the Islamic State, which is country-enough to have parking tickets and taxes.
Which is why we should import more of them continuously. Or, when in a pit – continue digging.
How about expelling the usual suspects? No genocide, domestic Islamic terrorism rate drops to Poland levels.
@Anonymous
“Isn’t it a little selfish to poach them, and leave the low-quality Muslims in their own countries?”
This is a fully general argument against all high-quality immigration. Would you support that?
“Egypt (Copts), which you should be aware of”
You didn’t read my question carefully enough. 90% Muslim is not a “small majority”. If you think that terrible things will happen when the population is 51% Muslim, I want to see examples. Otherwise, I want to see a model for how any Western country could end up 90% Muslim.
“How about expelling the usual suspects?”
Who are “the usual suspects”? Where do you plan to expel them to?
Yes.
Terrible things are already happening. But you are right, I didn’t catch the full meaning of your demand.
Going over the list of countries by percentage of Muslims, and selecting those hovering in the 40-60% Muslim range, I can provide:
– Nigeria, home of the Boko Haram.
– Israel/Palestine (since their borders and/or autonomy are in constant dispute and frequently change), which should be obvious.
– Lebanon, see their civil war.
– Malaysia, if you believe the HuffPo article about “religious tyranny” there.
1. Differential fertility. Tends to drop subsequently, but:
2. Continuous importation of new, high-fertility Muslims.
3. Civil war when the kaffirs realize they’re about to become dhimmi.
4. Kaffirs lose war because they’re mostly old women, and are genocided and/or expelled.
This could be stopped at any point with appropriate policy. It would normally take whole centuries, but our birth rates are just so horrible it might well happen in our lifetime somewhere.
Muslims.
That’s not how expulsion works.
…how do you think expulsion works?
If what you’re saying is “don’t let them in to begin with” you’re a few decades late for that.
Islamic terrorism is a statistical thing. The more Muslims you have, the higher the probability of an attack. You may marginally raise the chances of a single Muslim committing an attack(and I think that’s far from proven) but that gets overwhelmed by the reduction in absolute numbers of potential terrorists.
The problem is, in a globalized world, you cannot just count the muslims in US as your proto-terrorist pool.
Reducing attacks in US will just shift energy to places where there are a lot more muslims.
Found the problem!
I’m not seeing the downside.
If KSA falls then IS (or whatever comes next) gets an airforce.
If Jordan falls then IS gets an airforce and a border with Israel.
The one thing all muslims will unite on is hatred of Israel.
Imagine how different the ME would look today if IS had an airforce.
Like it looked after the Six Day War?
Do you think there is some kind of conservation of terrorism where reducing it in the US automatically increases it in other countries? I’m not buying it. Either way, it’s not the problem of the US government to fix terrorism in Saudi Arabia. And you seriously overestimate the ability of ISIS to overthrow a stable government. Saudi Arabia isn’t Syria.
As long the initial conditions that spawn islamic insurgencies are unchanged, new insurgencies will emerge…and evolve to more radical and virulent forms. Socio-physics conservation of energy and chaos theory.
Islamic government is demographically inevitable in MENA and sub-sahara.
Dr Atran says eventually there will be nuclear weps in the hands of terrorists. There is no counter-narrative to salafi-jihadism– US has dumped CVE as useless. Did you read what KSA is doing in Indonesia? US has been trying to make “moderate muslims” for decades…KSA is pushing Indonesian “moderate muslims” hard right with an invasive cultural transmission strategy.
I agree. As long as Islam exists, it will cause trouble.
@Anonymous
You probably cant do anything about that.
@bintchaos
We shall see.
@Anonymous
*shrug*
Why do you think IS wants the global confrontation so bad?
Because they know they will win.
@bintchaos
We’ll win, provided we actually start fighting this century. I don’t think we have time to wait the customary five centuries before retaliating.
You’re totally failing to distinguish between ‘has airplanes’ and ‘has an air force’. These are not remotely the same thing. Operating modern, high-performance aircraft well is not easy, and it requires a lot of experience. Unless IS manages to somehow ideologically convert every member of those air forces, they’re not going to get that. They’ll get, in a best case, a bunch of planes, parts, and manuals. But they won’t know the tricks of maintaining them, and that’s hard, particularly when the manufacturer is no longer willing to answer your calls.
Also, airplanes are easy to move. If the KSA falls, I expect that most of the pilots (who are pretty westernized, and IIRC trained in the US) to take their planes and go elsewhere. It happened to the Iraqi AF, and they didn’t have anywhere nearly as nice to go.
Lastly, airplanes are a really good target for the sort of war the US is good at. If they captured a bunch of air bases, those bases would soon disappear under a hail of Tomahawks and JDAMs.
(This is all pretty obvious to anyone who has a passing familiarity with defense matters. Are you sure you have a security clearance?)
@bintchaos
You’re going to have to explain what this is, why I should believe it and why you think it proves your point.
@bean
wow, that is incredibly naive.
You think asymmetrical warfare doesn’t scale into an airwar?
Tell that to the 911 group.
If KSA falls Israel is going down– and they are paranoid enough to pull the trigger on the Samson option.
Remember how rapidly the Eastern Bloc collapsed?
How fast the Arab Spring spread?
Collapse of large non-equilibrium systems is my jam.
Its what I study.
Hijacking civilian airliners once when people weren’t expecting it is not quite an “air war”.
Why is Israel going down, in your opinion? And why do you think the Israelis are paranoid?
What’s that got to do with anything?
With copious aid from the idiots in the Blue Empire?
Meaning, you’re as young as your writing skills indicate?
Uhh…. No. No it does not, for two reasons. First, unless you’re Sweden, your air force is designed to operate from large bases with big runways and lots of parts. Last I checked, the RSAF does not operate Swedish aircraft. They are not structured to conduct an asymmetrical war, and you can’t create that kind of structure overnight.
Second, modern C4ISR systems make this impossible. An E-3 can keep track of where every airplane is while it’s in the air. If it lands, you know pretty precisely where it is. Send a U-2 or a Global Hawk over, find it, and kill it (not with the U-2, obviously). Or just wait for it to show up again, then shoot it down. It can’t move without you seeing it.
Wait. That’s your example? That’s what you’re going to use to justify the statement that if the Saudis or Jordanians fall, ISIS gets an air force, and that AF will be useful? If you seriously think that, then there’s no point in my answering the rest of your points.
Whatever you study, it clearly isn’t air warfare.
Why do you assume their view of the matter is correct? Hitler thought he would win. Communists knew theirs was the wave of the future.
Also, while I may be mistaken, I thought the ISIS view was that they would first lose, then get victory back by divine intervention. Am I mistaken? If not, are you arguing that that view is correct?
The IS has already has an air force; ex-Syrian L-39 attack trainers, MiG-21 and MiG-23 fighters. The L-39s may have flown a few combat missions, but not enough to matter.
Modern combat aircraft – even old Soviet designs but especially the latest Western ones – require a large team of technicians with highly specialized skills and equipment to support, or they stop working after one or two flights. In the KSA, the pilots are mostly princelings who are about the least likely Saudis to sign on with the IS, and too many of the technicians are western contractors who are even less so. And Boeing isn’t going to sell F-15 spare parts to the IS.
Also, when the United States sells modern combat aircraft to all but its very closest allies (not KSA), they don’t get the source code to the software running the plane’s weapons systems, and they get a different version of the software than ours. I don’t actually know what happens if a Saudi F-15 tries to fire an AMRAAM at a US or Israeli F-15, but I’d pay good money for dashcam footage of the first IS pilot in a stolen F-15 to try and find out.
If it’s not jacking the thread too much, I’d be interested in some expansion on what the Swedish Air Force does differently. The best I could glean from their wiki is “…maybe they use a lot of helicopters?” but that doesn’t really change the asymmetry calculus (does it?)
@Anonymous
Come on, dude. As obnoxious as the constant memespeak is, this really is not appropriate.
Hey, I actually know the answer to one of these military things! The Gripen was specifically designed to be able to use rough, short runways. Swedish air force doctrine is that the national highway system can double as landing strips.
Brad is right, although it’s more than just the ability to use rough runways/highways. The airplanes are designed to be serviced quickly, using mostly low-skilled conscripts working from trucks parked next to a highway. In theory, this gives them the capability to wage a sort of aerial guerilla war, because the Russians (or whoever else might be invading Sweden) can’t possible shut down every potential base by bombing, and the base is gone before the enemy can find it. In modern practice, improved computers and radars mean this won’t work any more, although it probably would have been quite effective up through the 70s or 80s.
Interesting, thanks Brad (ETA: also bean the ninja)! That does sound useful for asymmetric. Which I guess they expected to need if they ever had to fight the Soviets.
@Gobbobobble
I’m objecting as much to the quality of his arguments as to the quality of the form he presents them in.
But you’re right, my bad to be trolled.
@ John Schilling
Forget modern aircraft, even comparatively primitive military aircraft or an armed GA fleet would be a massive force multiplier.
The fact that we don’t see many Cessnas or Robinsons with dishkas and RPGs bolted to the side providing CAS is evidence that ISIL lacks the pilots and general organization it would need to field a useful air force even if they did have the planes and the parts to maintain them.
Has anyone done that? I remember hearing about the Tamil Tigers having an air force a while back, but they’re the only insurgency I can think of that did.
The Biafrans by way of Count von Rosen.
@hlynkacg
Light airplanes like that are hideously vulnerable to ground fire, even from rifle-caliber machine guns. If you can hit them with the RPG, they can hit back with an RPG (or, more accurately, an SA-7), and they have a much better platform to aim from. To be even marginally useful, you need something along the lines of a Super Tucano, and ISIS has the problem that they can’t run around at high altitude because of the Russians.
@Nornagest
Probably not. Air defense is one of the things that governments are generally pretty good at.
@all
sorry I didn’t make this clear.
911 was a tech exploit in evolving adaptive asymmetrical warfighting. IS would not ever attempt a conventional airwar.
If IS gets control of the Land of the Two Holy Sites you simply aren’t going to able to bomb them out of there (bombing from air cav is the only way that IS has been dislodged from acquired territory so far) without starting WWIII.
Remember that is what they want.
Also IS just has to land one good punch on Israel to draw them into the conflict. Again, a winning strategy. Just because they haven’t been able to accomplish this so far doesnt mean they won’t ever be able to.
Some tech exploits I can think of are drone hacking, suicide commandos in light glider aircraft or parasails, cyber-attacks on control/sensor systems…for example I think of smart cars as a car bomb in every garage.
They aren’t going to fight a conventional airwar– it will be exploits, it will be evolutionary and adaptive.
@DavidFriedman
You are describing the Prophetic Methodology I think?
Have you read Jean-Pierre Filiu? His book is really good.
Apocalypse in Islam.
@ Nornagest
The Tamil Tigers are probably the most recent example, but you’ll also find a fair bit of it in Latin America with the drug cartels. and if there’s any truth to some of my friend’s stories Africa is rife with it.
First, you specifically tied a Jordanian or Saudi fall into ISIS getting an air force. ‘Evolving asymmetrical warfighting’ isn’t really a defense of that position. What, concretely, would the Saudis falling give ISIS that would help them in the air? All of the planes are gone, as is everyone who knows how to make them work.
Personally, I don’t care about the Two Holy Sites, so long as they don’t make too much trouble. And an air campaign with modern weapons is perfectly capable of returning them to the 18th century economically, without scratching a single sacred site.
The Israelis aren’t completely stupid. Saddam tried to do the exact same thing in 1991. He failed. I don’t think that Israel going after ISIS would actually lead to WWIII. Most Muslims don’t seem to like ISIS, either.
All of these are things they can work on today. Taking over KSA/Jordan would be only a very marginal improvement in their ability to do so, coming from greater prestige and ability to recruit people, combined with slightly better access to material. You specifically linked those conquests to a major improvement in their air capabilities. None of these things are really air war. They will not be able to challenge air superiority with them. A drone, hacked or not, isn’t that different from a rocket, which the Palestinians have been using for years without that being called ‘air war’.
(Also, how are smart cars car bombs? The manufacturers are not stupid, and making exploding cars is generally considered a bad thing.)
Substitutions of buzzwords for actual thought. Maybe you do work for the DoD.
ISIS captured a number of ex-Iraqi airfields a few years ago, back in the early stages of the war when it was marching more or less unopposed across northwestern Iraq. I don’t know how many aircraft the Iraqi government managed to get out before they arrived, but ISIS has managed to field a few Abrams tanks, which suggests to me that the government didn’t do a very good job of protecting their military assets.
Still, we haven’t seen anything in the air, so I don’t think a theoretical expansion into Jordan or Saudi Arabia would help much — they don’t add anything to the table that the Iraqis didn’t have.
@ Bean
“Hideously vulnerable” by the standards of a modern, highly risk averse, Air Force that spends millions of dollars and several years training each of it’s pilots? Yes. “Hideously vulnerable” by the standards of someone who’s alternative is an open topped truck? Not even close.
As far as troops on the ground are concerned enfilade fire from a heavy machine gun is enfilade fire from a heavy machine gun regardless of whether that gun is mounted on a Super Tucano or a Piper Cub.
Most Muslims don’t seem to like ISIS, either.
I think I’m getting a glimmer of understanding here…conservatives don’t really understand or care about complexity science.
One thing IS gets from taking KSA airforce is that they aren’t a part of the coalition anymore. Remind me why Israel has never been a part of the coalition again, and why US has 2 airbases in Qatar and zero in KSA?
Muslims may not “like” IS but they frickin’ hate Israel.
I guess thats why Trump’s horrifying foreign policy choices dont bother conservatives.
Interesting.
And KSA falling will spread sandpile collapse to neighboring states– Dhar Burning Algorithm effect.
That’s my new Game Theory question– why would you play a game you know you can’t win?
@hlynkacg
I still disagree. Even a light airplane is both more vulnerable and more expensive than a truck. And when it goes down, you can’t bail out nearly as easily.
True. But you usually don’t use the Tucano as a platform for strafing (and if you do, you give it a heavier gun), and it usually is fitted with countermeasures to keep the SA-7s away. Low altitude is deadly these days.
@bintchaos
No, I just don’t think that your understanding of complexity science means that you’re more qualified than me to understand politics in the Middle East.
This is obvious.
Politics. Politics can change.
And yet they don’t all go to war with Israel every time the Israelis get into feud with the Palestinians. In 1991, Israel had to be kept out of the Coalition against Saddam, because the ME members couldn’t be seen fighting alongside them. The last major Arab-Israel war was 1973, 18 years before. That was 26 years ago, and relations have improved during that time. Also, serious threats have a way of making allies. If ISIS gets bad enough, the Israelis will join the coalition, and it won’t be a big deal.
Would you care to explain what Dhar’s Burning Algorithm is, and why it applies here? Your ‘I know complexity theory, and you should thus listen to me’ shtick is getting kind of old.
@bean, Why don’t more countries try to do what Sweden did with the Gripen? A plane that is cheaper and easier to maintain seems to have huge advantages, not least that you can do more training flights and give your pilots more experience actually flying the planes for less money.
@bean
I never said that.
I am just offering that the solutions conservative commenters are proposing here are very US centric, very linear, and seem to lack understanding of interaction effects.
According to what I know about complex adaptive systems theory your solutions will fail. Obviously you have some other theoretical structure that is supporting your POV that they wont fail.
Dhar burning algorithm postulates a sandpile landscape where sandpile collapse on one grid can influence other adjacent sandpiles. Its a toppling matrix.
On observation conservative commenters don’t seem to care about Trump’s foreign policy blunders…that leads me to the conclusion that conservatives aren’t really interested in interaction terms, preferring to think of America as standalone system perfectly capable of imposing its collective will on the rest of the world by force.
That view is just kind of basically incompatible with CAS theory.
@ Bean
I feel you’re so focused on specific means than you’re neglecting the ends. The point is not to replace Tucanos with Piper Cubs the point is to put guns on targets. Bolting a couple of HMGs to GA aircraft is an exceptionally cheap way to do that and while low altitude is deadly these days, it’s not all that more deadly than being a front-line gunslinger in an insurgent army.
@ Protagoras
It’s not as sexy, means accepting higher loss rates, and in the case of the US Air Force they have sufficient money and established infrastructure to not worry about it.
There are a lot more semi-qualified gunslingers than semi-qualified pilots, and it’s easier to attract more after the first batch have been blown up. And if you want to keep it up past the first couple sorties, you don’t just need semi-qualified pilots; you also need fully qualified aircraft mechanics, a steady supply of aviation fuel, and a bunch of other stuff. Those don’t just grow on trees.
@Protagoras says:
it’s hard to say exactly because the swedes are very tight lipped about releasing actual figures, but most estimates say that the gripen isn’t actually all that much cheaper than, say, an F-16.
@Protagoras
It’s not that simple. The Gripen is easy to re-arm and re-fuel on the side of the road. But there’s a big difference between that and the plane being cheaper and easier to maintain overall. I’ve heard good things about the Gripen’s serviceablility, but every manufacturer of advanced combat aircraft claims theirs is the cheapest to run overall. (Except LockMart and the JSF, who sell on other things.) Unfortunately, I’m a naval guy, and I don’t know enough to disentangle the results.
One other aspect may be the Swedish concept of operations being rather different from that of the US. They’re looking primarily at short-range, small-group strike missions on little notice. “There’s a Soviet brigade landing on Gotland. Here’s the grid. Go kill them.” The US plans large, elaborate missions, with lots of airplanes. At some point, the ability to brief the pilots starts to limit you rather than the ability to turn the planes. The A-10 is the US plane that comes closest to the Swedish ConOps, and it had pretty much the same capabilities in terms of field arming and service.
See here for a very good, if rather long, discussion of aircraft sortie rates.
@bintchaos
Look. I’m not sure what the best solution to the Middle East is. I’m not an expert in the region by any means. But I’d say that ISIS seems like the sort of thing that might happen when an unstable system collapses, and it hasn’t swarmed everything under yet.
There’s a rather old term in foreign relations for this, the domino theory. The fact that you referred to some algorithm that doesn’t even show up on wikipedia instead does not increase my confidence that you are trying to communicate clearly. (You may be right about dominoes, although the level of grassroots support for ISIS seems rather low in the UAE and such.)
@hlynkacg
Basically what Nornagest said. Planes and pilots are expensive. If the cost of getting the plane up exceeds the value you get from it, then you don’t bother to try. Because of the danger, the benefit is low.
@ Nornagest
I think “fully qualified” is carrying a lot of water there.
@ Brad
Planes are cheap unless you’re buying them from Lockheed. Parts too if you don’t really care where they come from. It is pilots (and capable spotters) that are the limiting factor, which is the point I’ve been to make this whole time.
The fact that we don’t see many Cessnas or Robinsons with dishkas and RPGs bolted to the side providing CAS is evidence that ISIL lacks the pilots and general organization it would need to field a useful air force even if they did have the planes and the parts to maintain them.
Trying to argue against this by pointing out the inferiority of modified GA aircraft to military aircraft completely misses the point.
I’m going to have to disagree with that one. There are plenty of examples of light aircraft being adequately survivable above battlefields without modern air defenses. Of particular relevance was a study I recall of USMC vs Army helicopter operations in the first(?) Gulf War, where USMC doctrine required pilots keep their speed up at all times and Army didn’t. Neither side was taking heavy casualties because Apaches are nigh-bulletproof, but the Marines weren’t even getting hit very often. There was, IIRC, a threshold at about 90 knots (160 km/h) where manually-aimed(*) automatic weapons stop being effective.
In a guerilla-vs-3rd-world-government scenario, there would be real value to the guerillas having armed light aircraft if they could support them – as historically the Tamils and Biafrans did. If the US or even Russian air force is working with the government, as in Iraq and Syria, the armed Cessnas are going to be tracked back to their bases and in very short order plane, pilot, support team, and enthusiasm for continuing this strategy are all going to die horribly.
* Without dedicated AAA sights, at least.
@John
Perhaps I should have been more clear in my assumptions. In Iraq and Syria right now, there is no way ISIS will be able to operate above the level of danger from ground fire. If they go fast enough low down, they may or may not have too much to fear, depending on the armament and training of their targets. (The AH-1s may not have taken many bullet hits, but 90 kts doesn’t protect you from SA-7s.)
But you’re a pilot. Try strafing someone with one or maybe two machine guns at 90 kts, knowing that they may be calling in a MiG.
Basically, yes, in some situations you may be able to make light aircraft work for you as an insurgency. Syria today isn’t one of them.
@bean
well yah…look, complexity science is pretty new, but heres a good start from Nautilus– not exactly the same as the domino theory, but close.
Think of a domino in the middle of a box structure of 4 dominos that spreads energy in four directions in stead of 1 direction, the direction of fall. And you are correct, large complex non-equilibrium systems are vulnerable to collapse.
Heres a good intro paper from Dr. Berenger.
Dhar just extended the mathematics from the original Bak-Tang-Wiesenthal sandpiles.
Google BTW sandpiles or Abelian sandpiles– I’m sure thats there.
I just think…the conservative approach seems to be unilateral brute force military power… some situs are not solvable by those means…complex non-linear systems especially.
Like Dr. S’s sandbags and the unstoppable flood…
According to Wikipedia, the Gripen costs $4700/hr to keep in the air, the cheapest F-16 variant costs $7000/hr. Not orders of magnitude, obviously, but definitely not chump change. Is there reason to be suspicious of the numbers Wikipedia cites, or is the F-16 so much better than the Gripen that it’s worth spending 50% more per hour in the air? Or are people being irrational in not buying Gripens or trying similar approaches with their own planes?
You aren’t accounting for costs at all.
Do you see the logic flaw in all your muslim ban arguments?
Lets suppose there is a muslim ban, and also all muslims are deported– down to 3rd or 4th generation. Outlaw Islam, make Quran illegal, etc.
So what happens to US overseas interests and allies that are still exposed to attacks in situ?
Any crack-down on US muslims will destabilize our pals al Salool (House Saud) and Sisi and King Abdullah.
So your muslim ban might reduce terror events in US (much like RU genocide of ~250,000 chechan muslims did temporarily) but the energy will get pushed off to MENA and Africa into attacks on US allies and interests.
mw there are ~23 million refugees, half of which are children. There are a projected 1 billion youth in Africa by 2050, mostly Sunni muslim. A depthless pool of recruits for emergent Islamic insurgencies.
Also, how do you stop recruitment of non-muslim US youth by conversion to Islam? its impossible to reduce US terror events to 0. Did you know US has given up on CVE? there is no counter-narrative under the initial condition of US interventionism and injustice. “secular democracy” is not competitive in dar ul Islam.
A conservative is someone who believes actions have consequences…except in international politics.
@AncientGreek
Thank-you.
That explains a lot.
Not to mention what this would do to Israel’s prospects.
There are only 8.8 million jews in Israel– demographic doom if they cant learn to get along with their neighbors.
@AncientGreek
You would probably know this…does that mean conservatives are Aristotelean frogs only concerned with their local mud hole and liberals are Platonic birds concerned with the wider world?
What’s an Aristotelean frog or a Platonic bird? Is it an Aristophanes reference?
Why is above average the relevant criterion? Is your maximand something like per capita income? That’s a fallacy of composition, as should be obvious, one that it implies that a change that makes everyone better off can still be a loss.
The relative criterion is positive productivity. The simple way of filtering immigrants for that is to offer no subsidy/welfare to new immigrants.
I would add a requirement for a citizen to be legally responsible for the immigrant’s actions. If they commit a crime, they get deported and the responsible citizen goes to jail.
I agree that the average isn’t a cutoff point. But I think that relatively unproductive workers are easier to replace than highly productive ones. If we magically banned all Muslim immigrants who would end up earning minimum wage, it would be easy to replace them by allowing e.g. more Mexicans in. But banning a highly skilled Muslim immigrant would cause them to be replaced by someone less effective.
@Well…
I don’t think this is a very good example. We could drastically reduce traffic deaths and injuries without offending the constitution or any sort of ethics. We currently mandate that cars have certain saftey and pollution control devices. These rules are enforced by inspection requirements and criminal penalties for willful evasion. There’s no legal or ethical reason that a similar rule couldn’t be put in place that mandated governors limiting vehicles to 50 miles an hour. Such a rule would drastically reduce traffic deaths and injuries.
We don’t do such a thing because whether we admit or not we are okay with trading off lives, including innocent lives, versus other things.
It’s one thing to say terrorism is different because of cognitive biases A, B, and C. It’s another to cheerlead for these cognitive biases.
> -Want to drastically reduce death from cancer? Make cancer screenings mandatory, punishable with jail time.
This is _incredibly_ disingenuous. You intentionally skipped right over solutions like “make cancer screenings free”, “spend tons of money tagging and tracking every shark possible”, etc. None of your solutions are inherently the only possible steps we could take; you just cherry-picked absurd examples that would be unduly coercive and then with a straight face claimed that they’re the only steps we could take to reduce these risks.
The real reason we don’t do more about these risks isn’t because they’d be too coercive[1]; it’s because we’ve decided that we’re at roughly the right spot on the risk/cost curve, a calculation which our collective brains have short-circuited for terrorism.
[1] Obligatory caveat that yes, any gov’t spending funded by taxation can be considered coercive but that’s the case for spending on terrorism as well.
The difference, as I see it, is that the risk of chair-related fatalities is outweighed by the usefulness of chairs. Whereas, as far as I can see, Muslim immigration is a net loss even if they didn’t commit any terrorist attacks. The terrorist attacks are just an insult in addition to the injury of welfare state abuse, increased crime, lowered social cohesion/trust, change in voting patterns and risk of civil war down the road.
I think this is a key point, and another reason I hate the concept of “cultural appropriation” with a fiery passion. I mean, really, what benefit is there to the majority population of having more foreigners around, other than the sort of benefit which could be replicated by the host population simply having more babies (and therefore having more labor, etc.; though I’m aware in many cases they seem not to want to do this; we also don’t seem to be suffering a labor shortage in the developed world)?
To my mind, the only real benefit of diversity per se, from the perspective of the host population, is getting introduced to new technologies, new ways of thinking, new arts, new foods, new languages, etc. which can, at least in some cases, enrich one’s own world. But now if host group does this with too much gusto, it’s somehow abusive and evil.
So the message is: “diversity is great! …but if you try to enjoy it, you’re evil.” In other words, as suspected, diversity is actually a kind of religious penance. If you get too into self-flagellation, you’re just being kinky/missing the point.
> simply having more babies
Not so simple, as Japan and others have found out.
There is also the economic advantage of people moving to where their skills are more valuable. On average, someone who is an expert in field X is more likely to migrate to a country with many companies working in field X.
Dr Taleb has himself said that IS is anti-fragile. In situ US and Russia are indeed hitting IS with “ALL they have”. Russia killed ~250k muslims in the Chechan rebellion attempting to “wipe out” internal terrorism.
But the long term prospects for ending terrorism require changing the initial conditions that create it.
I think terrorism is a strat in a complex adaptive game, and until initial conditions are changed new fractal instances of islamic insurgency will just evolve in response to environment.
Well, killing terrorists theoretically works *eventually*. Just so long as you are killing them faster than they are reproducing. Which isn’t quite likely.
Its actually impossible given projected population growth figures.
Rhetorical understatement, my friend.
Anti-fragile means exploiting adversity.
So killing terrorists gives islamic insurgencies the payoff of publicity and recruitment via social network and kinship network connections.
I stand by my statement.
And you believe those conditions are? And can be changed how?
One condition might be oppressive governments in Islamic countries, but it isn’t clear how one could change that and our attempts so far have not turned out well.
Another is a world where the West is obviously much richer and more successful than the Islamic world. Changing that requires that Islamic societies have the sort of institutions that promote economic growth, and it isn’t clear how one gets that to happen. And it would still take a while.
Other candidates? Even if Israel vanished, Islamic societies have lots of reasons to fight each other, starting with Shia vs Sunni. One of the minority positions of your friend Ibn Taymiyyah was that Jihad was legitimate against other Muslims, and ISIS appears to agree.
“Changing that requires that Islamic societies have the sort of institutions that promote economic growth”
Is that not the case? Does e.g. Indonesia have vicious anti-market policies?
What proportion of Islamic terrorism does Indonesia produce?
@Gobbobobble
Not much so far– but thats about to change
This is really a brilliant adaptive strategy for invasive cultural transmission.
You can see this elsewhere in this thread: people will use concerns as standins for other concerns.
Take someone who is right-wing enough (I assume there are some on the left who have this concern, but it is mostly a right-wing thing, and not especially centre-right either) to worry about long-term demographic change. Move more towards the centre, and “chronic” crime becomes more of a concern. Some crimes are more “loaded” than others (sex crimes create more outrage than muggings, but invite the riposte “you’re just playing into old stereotypes of shady foreigners who want to defile women” because of this). Move more towards the centre, and “acute” crime like terrorism becomes the concern. It’s more acceptable, more within the Overton Window, to worry about Manchester than muggings, and more acceptable to worry about muggings than Rotherham, so to speak. But it’s still more acceptable to worry about Rotherham than demographics.
You can see the same pattern with discussion of illegal immigration in the US. “Look at how voting patterns in California have changed” is to the right of complaining that sanctuary cities make it harder to prosecute minor crimes is to the right of pointing out a few highly nonrepresentative cases of lurid murders committed by guys who should have been deported but weren’t.
That’s a pretty good analysis. I’m not sure I understand your point, though.
That one answer to the question “why are right-wingers so upset about terrorism?” is “they’re not just worried about terrorism, but terrorism is the thing that it’s most socially acceptable for them to be worried about.” It’s a proxy for something else; worries about terrorism are in effect fighting a proxy war. Similarly, the same thing explains why some left-wingers point out after every terrorist attack that terrorism is less of a threat than heart disease, or whatever – it’s a proxy.
The discussion about terrorism – or, at least, about terrorism by radical Muslims – is about a lot of unspoken stuff, a lot of stuff that’s below the surface. The cycle of “Muslim radical terrorist attack, right wing shouts about terrorist attack, left wing says it’s no big deal because look how dangerous falling in the shower is” makes little sense if you think that the conversation is 100% about the attacks – for one thing, it causes a lot of people on the left and right to hold positions different from what they usually do (“terrorism kills very few people” is of a similar form to “very few people shot dead are shot by police”, for example, and right-wingers in the US at least tend take a different stance on “lone nut with AR-15” than they do “radical Muslim with suicide bomb”; and watch what happens when it’s a racist terrorist, like that guy in Quebec who went into the mosque with a gun killing people).
I do think this is part of it but not all. Conservatives do care about terrorism. The issue is one of values. When it comes to gun control for instance, conservatives are opposed because they believe it’s a right and progressives don’t think much about the second amendment. To ban guns for a conservative is taking away essential freedoms while it’s common sense to a progressive. Terrorism is similar. Conservatives don’t see anyone as having a right to immigrate to the US. Banning people who could be a threat is common sense. But for progressives, that’s religious discrimination. It’s something that we don’t practice inside our country and is really just a callback to a more regressive time. Telling people they can’t come to our country because they are Muslim is wrong and it’s an unacceptable price to pay to marginally reduce the risks of terrorism.
So the question is how do these two groups talk to each other? Both have different values that can’t be easily reconciled. And even agreeing to the same facts wouldn’t change that.
@Wrong Species
They don’t. They’re fundamentally incompatable within a single polity. (And given that one views themselves as the “Universal Culture” toward whom the Arc of History bends…)
Arguably both do, it’s just that only one uses it as a talking point.
See e.g. “The Gods of the Copybook Headings”.
@Nornagest
Does the Right really see ourselves as “Universal”, as not only the way things should be done in our own families and nation, but as the One Right Way for All People, Everywhere? The more actively-evangelizing Christian portions, perhaps. But these days, I find much more “tall fences make good neighbors” attitudes here on the Right than on the Left. And when it comes to zeal at “converting the heathen” and forbidding him to practice his vile, barbaric folkways even in his own lands (for his own good, of course), I see that far more on the Left; don’t you? (Again, with the limited exception — for now — of Muslims.)
Yes. The difference is that the left thinks the One Right Way is the One Right Way for ethical reasons that need to be fought for. They also think it’s inevitable because the arc of the moral universe etc. etc., but this is an inevitability mediated by people fighting against injustice.
The right (except for the religious right, which holds an analogue of the above views modulo some vocabulary) thinks the One Right Way is the One Right Way for practical reasons that need to be maintained, and that it isn’t necessarily inevitable — only that all the alternatives are worse.
These One Right Ways don’t all cover the same territory — each leaves latitude the other doesn’t. So both have a claim (more or less strained depending on how authoritarian the speaker is) to being on the side of freedom.
There was some historical fondness on the Right for the idea that different ways work for different peoples, but that’s out of fashion, even among the euphemism right. These days the euphemisms just think other peoples aren’t as good at it.
@Wrong Species
I’m not necessarily talking about the US, though. Plenty of places (including nice places) have less strong protections for guns and speech. The right-wingers there still have a similar reaction to/narrative of terrorism.
My assumption is that the big risk from terrorism is more from infrastructure attacks and making use of stored energy (I’m not going to be more specific) than from weapons of mass destruction.
It’s possible that terrorists aren’t quite as smart as I am– I’m been worried about car attacks ever since 9/11– so I’m not helping them out.
Suppose someone was a senior level user experience consultant in the IT industry but his bachelor’s degree was in the humanities and he had no other degrees. What kind of jobs could he get in civil engineering (or working closely with civil engineers) if he’s interested in roadways/traffic/etc. and willing/able to learn quickly?
Have any SSC commenters seen Rakka— Blomkamp’s new short form film?
I love it– I’m so ready for repulsive reptilian overlords crushing white ppl insurgency.
Full film here– http://www.slashfilm.com/rakka-short-film/
FYI Rakka means “falling” in Japanese.
Revenge of the Crawfish.
Except I thought that was going to be the theme of District 9 : 2…
Rakka was released on Steam…I know this commentariat despises gamer culture– I already got fragged for using the lingua franca.
Best Blomkamp quote evah– (ok, so far)
> I know this commentariat despises gamer culture– I already got fragged for using the lingua franca.
Do they? I’ve been around here a long time and I’ve never noticed this. Though that’s perhaps explained by the fact that gamer culture doesn’t get expressed very often either.
No, not really, depending on what is meant by gamer culture. Way more “pro gamers” here than anti gamers” (with plenty of “gamer neutral” people too).
But, gamer language, memes, etc. isn’t used here because it isn’t the culture of SSC.
If you come here expecting a re-run of online arguments in Dota, you are going to have a bad time.
That’s true I suppose…but if Esperanto is revered why not leetspk?
I just thought Blomkamp is trying an original marketing strat by releasing Rakka on the Steam gaming platform.
I’m trying to refrain from my usual patois here and be a better commenter.
How many SSC commenters have Steam accounts? can I ask that?
Well, at the moment Esperanto is just a step above Klingon as a status marker as far as I can tell (it used to be higher-status, to the point of its founder being worshiped as a god in certain corners of the world, but that was a long time ago). But it’s still a language, and learning any language takes a lot of time and effort: Esperanto signals that you’re a language nerd, but at least a serious language nerd. We like serious nerds around here, but we’re not gonna be putting up shrines or anything.
Leetspeak isn’t a language, it’s at best a register, and more commonly a cheap means of obfuscation — comparable to Pig Latin. Does that answer your question?
You might want to set up a survey somewhere for that question and put the link in a top-level comment. That will not lead to a comment spam and you’ll probably get a better response rate.
I have one, btw.
And it’s appreciated. I will second HBC that we’re not anti-gamer, so much as just non-gamers in the cultural sense. I’d guess most of us play video games, but the types are rather different from those you normally see among ‘gamers’.
It’s definitely less weird than writing 1-2k words a week about battleships for the last four months, and it’s not likely to start a culture war fight. So go ahead.
I have one, and I’d guess a significant majority of the commentariat do. Based on the meetups I’ve been to, at least, it looks a lot like a grad school. That may make John Schilling the resident professor, come to think of it.
@Nornagest
One of my favorite books– Cavalli-Sforza– Genes, Languages and Peoples.
People gladly learn Dothraki or Belter Cant– its just a cultural marker for intertribal communications. “Insider baseball”.
A lot of the problems US has understanding the islamic world are really about arabic I think.
Just a hypothesis.
But its one reason US cant rewrite/reinterpret Quran to be more friendly to global capitalism and Israel.
@bintchaos:
What I have never seen here is people making their first post here in Esperanto or Klingon. That wouldn’t get as negative a reaction, but most here would update towards “That person does not understand this community well”.
(Roughly speaking) the highest status act here is expressing something so accurately and clearly, that it actually change’s someone’s opinion. The more important the topic, the higher the status. The better the counter arguments presented, the higher the status. This means that precise language that is well modulated to the “ear” of the overall community is highly favored.
I have a Steam account! But I haven’t made use of it in a while, so I missed their expansion into video, and upon browsing their video section I don’t see much that I’d be interested in.
Anyway, Rakka seems more like an extended trailer than a film; it sets up the evil aliens, the resistance, etc, but that’s about all it does. I’d be willing to watch his followups, assuming he plans to actually tell a story here.
Long-time lurker. I got tired of trying to scan past all the comments in the open threads for new comments, so I made a bookmarklet to collapse all comments except for comments posted since the last time you’ve visited the page. Just create a bookmark with the text in that Gist, put the bookmark in your bookmark toolbar, and click it to use it.
I’m interested in experimental literature, and my latest foray is Dhalgren, the epic SF novel by Samuel Delany that plays with multistable perception.
1. Has anyone read this book that would like to give some of their thoughts?
2. What else might you encourage me to read?
2.
Robert Coover’s Pricksongs and Descants, a collection of short stories that play with narrative and metanarrative and just generally mess with your brain.
Thomas Bernhard’s The Loser isn’t really experimental in terms of plot, but is startlingly effective in its very unusual stylistic choices.
What is the most natural sleeping rhythm? I guess people in the past would simply go to bed short after nightfall and wake up with sunrise, so they’d sleep more during winter than during summer. That does not seem to be very compatible with modern society though (unless you live close to the equator where it is the same all year round anyway).
I am currently trying to wake up at the same time (7 am) every day (including weekends) and I am planning to ignore the daylight saving time, so in fact I will be (or I am already) waking up at 6am every day, going to bed at 10. I enjoy the extra daylight in the afternoon (I found out I am much more likely to motivate myself to do something after coming home when there is still light outside) as well as the fact that I am the only one around at work in the early morning (I hate people until about 2 hours after waking up :-)) ) but I suspect waking up so early will be fairly challenging during winter*. My plan is to buy some lights which simulate daylight as closely as possible and which can be programmed to turn themselves on at a given time…that way I wake up more naturally during winter as well. Can anybody recommend anything like that?
Another issue is social life. I like dancing salsa and bachatta and salsa parties typically start at around 10-11pm. During summer this is still ok, but in winter even if I go to bed at 1am, which is not all that late, I will only get 5 hours of sleep if I want to wake up according to schedule. I haven’t yet found a satisfactory workaround, one option is waking up late after a night out but that is what I want to avoid. Another option is to go to bed earlier the next day. That sounds better but I am not sure if one can “borrow and return” sleep hours like that. I guess it still works better than sleeping longer at the weekends.
*the sun rises at about 8am in December in central Europe and sets a few minutes after 4pm. That means that if you wake up at 8 and work 9-5 you wake up when it is still mostly dark and then you go home when it is dark again. Were it not for Christmas, I’d hate Decembers :-)) It would be a lot better closer to the equator (like in the US) and while the extremely long summer days (the sun now sets around 10 pm and rises before 5am) are nice but not really all that necessary, I’d gladly trade them for longer winter days…but anyway.
I have seen the claim that the natural pattern is to sleep through part of the night, then be up for a while, then sleep again–see, for instance, the reference to “the waking hours of the night” early in the 1001 Nights. Does anyone here know what the evidence is for that view?
A couple of thoughts:
1) It used to be common to sleep in two halves of the night, with a period of wakefulness between.
2) I found this wearable light to be very helpful treating my Seasonal Affective Disorder. Side note, SAD treatment should start about September 1st, as days start to gett shorter.
Thanks but that seems to be something else than what I am thinking about. I basically want to have a fake sunrise in my apartment a couple of minutes before the alarm rings and as close as possible to the natural morning light.
@Tibor:
Sure, that would be nice. But in addition to that, exposure to high intensity light in the early morning after waking will help you keep your biological clock oriented the way you want. Low intensity natural light won’t do that.
For me it’s whatever allows me to schedule my sleep in 165 minute long chunks as that is the exact, never-changing (for the last 10+ years) length of my brain’s REM cycle. So 2:45 of sleep is just as good (that is to say, not all that good) as, say, 4 hours. 5:30 of sleep is just as good as 6 or even 7 hours and is the amount I get on most work nights. 8:15 is ideal although if I’ve built up a large sleep debt from too many 2:45 and 5:30 nights I will usually need an 11 hour night to reset. I’m sure this inconsistency is “unhealthy” on some level but since I’ve given up most of my other bad habits I can rationalize not doing anything about it.
How can you reliably measure the length of your REM phase? Also, how can you make sure that you sleep the right amount of sleep? Unless I am extremely tired, it takes me between a couple of minutes to half an hour to fall asleep, even when I am not stressed or when nothing else makes falling asleep more difficult. If you set your alarm clock based on when you go to bed instead of when you fall asleep (which you can’t really do), you’ll be off.
In my case, it came from a period of unemployment 10 years ago several months in length. As I was single at the time and living alone, pretty much instantly I stopped setting an alarm every night. After a few weeks of idleness on the dole I began noticing that I always slept around 5, 8, or 11 hours each night even though I was no longer using an alarm clock. It had gotten to the point where when well-rested, my body would just randomly sleep for 5:30 or 8:15 every night (5:30 with a full bladder, 8:15 without). When I rejoined the workforce a few months later I went back on the alarm clock and quickly found that 6:30 was no more restful than 5:30, etc. etc.
I don’t count the time it takes for me to fall asleep in my calculations. As I’m usually running on some level of sleep deficit most days (including today) it almost never takes me longer than 5 minutes to fall asleep.
Yo. Request for help and advice.
I have a BSc and MSc in computer-science, and have read far too much philosophy-of-mind, as well as too much computational cognitive science and theoretical neuroscience. I want to prepare for and enter a PhD program in computational cognitive science. I have been out of academia since 2015, but have managed to pick up a minor publication (2016) and two years of Program Committee service (invited to the same conference in 2017 and 2018 as a referee).
I’ve tried applying to research assistantships in the labs I want to work in, but they seem to keep closing their worker-searchers without hiring anyone at all. In fact, some of their job openings look pretty clearly designed for members of their sister labs.
What do?
(Second post to activate email-upon-reply.)
If I wanted to take an IQ test, what would be the best way to do that?
Well, why do you want to do it? If it’s just for recreation, there’s plenty of more-or-less sketchy IQ tests online; if you have some specific door in mind that a high IQ will open for you, its gatekeepers probably have their own criteria for what passes as a “real” one, and you should ask them.
The best is probably to google WAIS-IV *your city here* and find a psychologist that administers it.
A cheaper and still decent option is to contact your local Mensa chapter and take their admission test.
Other than for trying to avoid the death penalty, helping to diagnose certain psychological disorders, and being obnoxious on the internet, I can’t think of much reason to take one though.
Just use your SAT score as a good approximation.
Look up Mensa. They have cheap professional tests.
Do you agree with this video that rhetoric is so important? It seems that in some ways his definition of rhetoric overlaps with the sort of things the rationalists care about and criticize. I am a bit skeptical that teaching it at schools would improve things so much. The problem seems to be that a lot of even smart people are extremely susceptible to pathos as long as it comes from their tribe and so not only don’t just laugh at drivel like “Yes we can!” or “Make America great again!” but also apply their critical thinking to the rhetoric coming from the other tribe only (so they won’t ridicule someone from their “own” team if he shows an absolute lack of understanding of probability and statistics even if they are themselves trained statisticians).
Yes, I think it can be incredibly powerful.
I think the best example is the speech at the end of the great dictator, which forced me (a politically normal English speaker) to appreciate the power of Hitler’s rhetoric (minus the logos).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Qgm8anDusw
[Watching video is probably a waste of time – white man living in Japan is annoyed that an old woman doesn’t speak to him directly, while her husband asks generic “foreigner” questions]
As a white person who has lived in Japan, I understand what it feels like to be a victim of discrimination.
Discuss.
Disclaimer: I have never lived in a foreign country and have not faced discrimination, I have however had a few lessons of Japanese and got a small taste of their mannerism and way of thinking
There isn’t really a lot of substance in that video that could be talked about. I am uncertain if this isn’t just a mannerism thing that he misinterpretet. I also don’t really understand what exactly he means with guiding questions. Guiding towards what? If it’s just the ordinary question that you ask a foreigner I have a hard time as seeing that as discrimination.
Overall it seems to me like he uses his western mannerism of being very open and honest instead of the rather careful and restricted approach that seems to be common in Japan, especially in old people.
He said gaijin questions not guiding. As I understand it, that’s a mildly pejorative term for foreigners, especially white foreigners.
TBH I didn’t get much out of the video and kind of regret watching it. He may have had a larger point based on years of experience, but the actual example he focused on didn’t seem that bad to me and could easily have been the result of some sort of old fashioned gender norms.
Also, there was no reason it had to be a video. The video format added nothing. In cases like that, I prefer text.
Ups, that makes more sense, although it doesn’t clear up anything on the content of the questions. I still imagine “Where are you from? Do you like it here?”
Yes, he was saying “gaijin questions” – questions that Japanese people ask to gaijin (foreigners).
I guess that would be things like:
“Where are you come from?”
“How long you stay in Japan?”
“Can you eat Japanese food?”
“You know Japanese? Can you read hiragana?”
I think you’re right, it’s more about openness and authentic communication. Things tend to be more formalised in Japan, authenticity far less valued, which means that there can be a bit of a tendency to objectify foreigners, rather than view them as individuals.
It wouldn’t really be a problem if those questions were a prelude to a more involved conversation, but that tends to be it.
In Britain, if we talked to foreigners like that – like literally the *only* questions or conversation you would have with them were things like “Ah, you come from Italy. You like pasta?” you’d probably be considered to be a bit of a shitty person. And if you had to put up with that level of conversation for twenty years, like you’d lived in Britain half your life, I think it’d be annoying.
So, it would be discrimination if we held Japanese people to the same standards as we hold ourselves.
Turning questions about what kinds of food people like into discrimination doesn’t sound like the best recipe for “authentic communication”.
So, if I met a black person, and I was like, “hey, do you like watermelon and fried chicken?” as an opening line… that’s not discrimination?
I think if you’ve got a legitimate interest in whether this individual who stands before you likes this thing, that is part of authentic communication.
If you are satisfying your curiosity about a stereotype, it is important to approach it with a bit of tact, however. (Or humour?)
And if you really can’t see beyond the stereotype, not really interested in the individual before you, then that’s basically discrimination.
From what I understand, the watermelon and fried chicken thing has some added baggage (which, as a non-America I’ve never been able to understand), so I don’t think that’s a very good example.
Also, to make this analogous to what happens in Japan – the question should be flipped around. Whenever I’m faced with “gaijin questions” in Japan, it’s not “hey, do you like meatballs and lutefisk?”, it’s “so do you like Japanese food?”. And while a relatively common question, I don’t see anything inauthentic about it.
EDIT: The bit about “tact (or humour)” is spot on, and it goes both ways! The best way to steer a conversation in another direction is often a (self-deprecating) joke and a smile (genuine or not)
Yeah, I mean, I feel like if I say to an Italian “Do you like English food”, that’s alright because it’s a bit self-depreciating.
If we turned it around and asked about something we were actually proud of, like, “Do you like the lack of corruption in English society”, it might not go down to well? Might be seen as a bit rude by other English people, anyway.
I think “gaijin questions” are basically a micro-agression.
If the person thinks you view them as a stereotype, they will be offended.
Watermelon and fried chicken are stereotypically cheap “low class” foods that are particularly popular in the south. As such, the image of a wealthy yankee* offering a southerner, and black southerners in particular, fried chicken has a certain classist edge.
*person for the northeast seaboard
This might be an anglosphere thing then. In Germany if you asked only these kind of questions that might be judged as a missed opportunity or something like that but nobody would see you as a bad person for it.
I can see however how this can make people upset over time. I’ve been travelling for a short while and some of the more veteran travellers have expressed similar frustration to being asked the traveller questions over and over.
Getting annoyed at the same questions again and again is kind of understandable, but taking that out on the people who ask the questions is kind of rude. And making assumptions about their motives for asking the questions and jumping straight to accusations of discrimination/racism is *really* rude.
About the anglosphere thing – I’ve noticed that when I’ve been to large international conferences, people from outside the anglosphere (including me!) are much quicker to use national stereotypes as “tools” when describing themselves or interacting with each other, often in a joking manner. “I must be the only french person who doesn’t like cheese”, “Why are you wearing a jacket, I thought you Norwegians loved the cold!” and so on.
He seems like a really unpleasant person, and after living in Japan for years he should probably have a better idea of how to handle situations like that. Like, even starting off with a “no, but you can speak to me in Japanese” is, eh, it’s pretty rude. At least if he actually worded it like that in Japanese.