Open Thread 76.5

I didn’t get a full column written up, as I spent most of yesterday either on the battleship or at the meetup. I’m not sorry, either. I got to go in the forward main battery director, which has been my #1 wish for over a year. And the meetup was great. (Series index)
So, in honor of the recent discussions over pre-dreadnoughts, I’m going to discuss one of the weirder episodes of the Victorian Royal Navy. In that era, the most important fleet in the RN was the Mediterranean fleet. HMS Victoria was commissioned in 1890, as one of the last turret ships built. She carried two 16.25” guns in a twin turret, the largest guns carried aboard a British battleship (besides, maybe, Fearless). The guns were not successful, slow-firing, inaccurate, and with a very short life. However, in 1893, she was still one of the most highly thought-of ships in the RN, and the flagship of the Mediterranean Fleet, under Vice-Admiral Sir George Tryon. On June 22nd, 1893, the fleet was steaming in two columns, approximately 1,200 yards apart, preparing to anchor off Lebanon. Tryon was known as an aggressive shiphandler, and ordered each column to turn 180 degrees towards each other, with the idea that the ships would end up going the other way, 400 yards apart. Unfortunately, the turn would take at least 800 yards laterally for each column, meaning that the maneuver should have started with the ships 2,000 yards apart. Because of Tryon’s reputation, his subordinates did not question this, apparently expecting him to order some other maneuver at the last minute.
At the last minute, it instead became obvious that Victoria, who was leading one of the columns, was on a collision course with another ship, HMS Camperdown. For various reasons (which I’m going to save for later), ramming was considered an important tactic in this period, and ships were designed with ram bows. As a result, when Camperdown struck Victoria, she tore a gash 28’ high and 10’ wide at the waterline, with the ram penetrating as much as 9’ into Victoria. In theory, only about 500 tons of water should have been able to enter the compartments opened by the collision, but the flooding spread quickly through doors and hatches that had not been secured. The crew could close all watertight doors in about 3 minutes during drills, but the command to secure them was not given until 1 minute before the collision. It was also discovered that the valves on the drain holes through the bulkheads were often jammed by debris, and could not be closed.
Victoria normally had a freeboard of only 10’ forward, and it took only 4 minutes for the flooding to bring the bow under. Another 5 minutes saw the water beginning to pour into the ports of the turret, which flooded it and the 6” battery. At 13 minutes after the collision, Victoria rolled over and sank, taking with her 358 of the 715 onboard, including Admiral Tryon. The best-known survivor was the second-in-command of Victoria, John Jellicoe.
Because of Tryon’s death, his intentions in ordering the maneuver were never understood. Camperdown survived despite reasonably heavy flooding. Later battleships were designed with fewer penetrations in bulkheads below the waterline, and to this day, RN ships secure all hatches before certain hazardous maneuvers, such as entering port.
I hope this isn’t too far off-topic, but how effective do people here think ramming would have been as a naval tactic during this period? AFAIK there weren’t many battles between modern navies, so this is all something of a conjecture. I’ve often seen it asserted that ramming would be ineffective on any but crippled ships, but the sinking of the Victoria would seem to suggest otherwise.
Very ineffective. The ramming was ineffective on all but crippled ships because of the difficulty of hitting, not because of the lack of damage when you do hit. In this case, the ships were set on a collision course by orders, and that problem didn’t apply.
If it was so easy to avoid being rammed, why didn’t the Victoria just change course to avoid the Camperdown, and/or Camperdown to avoid hitting the Victoria? Sure they were ordered to go on that course, but I have difficulty believing they’d keep to it after it became clear that the two ships were going to collide.
It’s easy to avoid being rammed when you expect that you might be rammed. It’s hard to avoid being rammed/avoid ramming when you expect that the Admiral knows what he’s doing, but is known for not discussing his maneuvers ahead of time, because he believes that won’t happen in battle.
Both ships went to full astern about a minute before the collision. Ships maneuver very slowly. That said, the whole incident was weird, and I’m not sure anyone knows why nobody figured out that this was a really bad idea earlier.
The naval ram was one of the most devastating weapons of the latter half of the nineteenth century, provided both the ram and the target were on the same side. The destruction of the Victoria was not the only or even the worst such incident.
It also turns out to be just the thing if you want to repel a Martian Invasion, or at least delay it long enough to evacuate some civilians.
Otherwise, not so much. The ram played an outsized role in the naval architecture of the early Ironclad period because, aside from some provincial skirmishes in the New World, the one really influential naval battle of that era was the Battle of Lissa, 1866, between Italy and Austria. This fell neatly into the gap between the deployment of effective armor (~1860) and of effective armor-piercing gunnery (~1870), and the result was four hours of ironclads pounding each other without any ships actually being sunk. Except that the Austrian flagship had a protruding armored bow that when all else failed was pressed into service as a ram and managed, mostly through dumb luck, to sink two Italian ironclads.
For about a generation, if you were building a battleship there was strong pressure to incorporate some sort of ram just in case. In practice, any actual enemy on the receiving end of an ironclad ram would have had little trouble either shooting it out of the water or maneuvering out of its way (and maybe torpedoing it as it passed). But the ram had been “proven” in battle, the armor-piercing guns had not.
Blast it, John. I told you I was saving ramming as a whole for later, and you go and spoil it!
To quote Friedman, on the 8″ gun after the Spanish-American War:
“Throughout the history of modern warships, however, combat experience, no matter how objectively irrelevant, has had enormous impact.”
(He gives the British retention of 4.5″ guns after the Falklands as a more modern example.)
Hey, I left you the Affondatore to talk about :-)
And you never know when the combat experience in question really is irrelevant until it’s too late, e.g. the persistent attempts to remove guns from fighter aircraft over the past sixty or seventy years. Maybe this time they really are obsolete.
But most obsolete weapons at least don’t have the feature of always and automatically destroying any target within range and field of fire, even in peacetime.
In one of those odd coincidences, Kipling had the previous year written a poem about the similarly-named but fictional Clampherdown (unintentionally) ramming an enemy ship.
(The captain then orders a boarding action, defeating the superior foe.)
http://www.kiplingsociety.co.uk/poems_clampherdown.htm
Anyone have experience with receiving hypnosis?
Can you give any points of advice or insight for someone considering this type of therapy?
There’s sort of two different directions of concern here. The first is to make sure you don’t hand your mind (and wallet) to some bozo who doesn’t know wtf they’re doing, and the other is to make sure that when you *are* sold on the idea, that you *do* “hand over your mind” enough to actually give them a chance to do their work.
As a hypnotist who thinks that hypnosis is really cool and underappreciated, I wouldn’t actually recommend going that route necessarily. Personally, I can’t really think of any case where I would, but my reasoning doesn’t necessarily apply to everyone. What it’s good for is a complicated question to answer in full, but the short answer is that hypnosis works best for things that are “simple”, even if intense.
I’m guessing that you’re probably more curious about the other half though. Once you’ve decided that you want to give it a shot, it’s really about just going into it with an open mind and doing your best to follow instructions. You don’t have to try to “believe” in it or try to “go into trance” or try to *anything*, really. Just go with it and see what happens. It’s the hypnotists job to make sure that results in something you’re happy with. It’s hard to be any more specific than that about what to expect, since it really does vary so much depending on how the hypnotist approaches things.
You might find Richard Feynman’s experience with hypnosis interesting
Constructive hobbies!
What are some productive things a city-dweller can do in their off-time?
Contribute to an open-source project. Even if you can’t code, you could add/improve graphics, documentation, translations, provide support for other users, or do bug-testing.
Depending on the project, you can have quite some impact even with very little commitment. Most projects will be thankful for any help which is net-positive in the long run.
I recommend going to the gym, ideally with a group of friends.
Regular cardio and resistance training is good for your health and mental state, improves your appearance,, and builds strong bonds between guys. Depending on your field it might be challenging to get a group together: scientists rarely lift so I mostly go with med students. But it’s very worthwhile.
Adding on to that, in every city there are lots of group runs and bike rides which are a great way to get healthier and also meet new people with shared interests.
Walk your neighborhood and greet your neighbors. Pick up trash if you can do so without getting your rage on at your fellow humans. Observe the comings and goings and offer to help people out with small things if they need a hand.
Go to your local town hall meetings, take notes, and post your notes and thoughts on an online blog. Link to relevant workshops, information resources, and background. Over the course of three to four years, the same things come up over and over again, and being able to provide that background to relative newcomers is important.
Volunteer at your local library. Shelve books, give and attend lectures, make recommendations for new programs. Of course, these days, library interaction is an entry drug for homeless intervention, so be cautious.
The key thing for me is that while stamp collecting and gardening can be done anywhere, it is in the polis that one has access to an extraordinary number of fellow humans. So I recommend taking advantage of that.
I recently started drawing (mostly using tutorials from this Youtube channel) and I really like it. I am sometimes surprised how engaging it is, I spend 2 hours drawing and it feels like 15 minutes. And I get nice (well so far not that great, but I still enjoy seeing the progression) pictures out of it. I always considered myself really terrible at drawing, my handwriting is barely readable and I could never imagine drawing anything more complex than a cube. But it turns out most drawing is done by decomposing things into very basic shapes and gradually adding details in layers and that is a very enjoyable process for me.
I collect glass shards from the running path in my local park.
Relatedly, I run.
What’s up with the “alt.something” nomenclature that’s recently appeared in comments? I can’t tell from context or Google.
If you look closely, you’ll notice it’s just one overactive zealot using it.
I assume it’s a reference to usenet
I’ve seen at least one non-Sidles person writing “alt-right” as “alt.right”.
And I’ve called his latest nickname an “alt.Sidles”, so there is at least some Sidles-inspired mockery around.
One guy, who was originally banned some time ago for being excessively confusing, and has come back under various different handles since then.
I figured the alt.whatever business was his way of jocularly implying the whatever to be aligned with the alt-right.
As johnjohn said, it’s just one prolific poster (John Sidles) and his many sock-puppets. He has a very distinctive and confusing style of writing. He used to be a lot worse but has become more legible lately.
That said, between the breathless media commentary on the alternative right and the “alternative facts” gaffe dropping alt- on things is a much more common construction now.
What is the actual rate of severe adverse effects of the common childhood vaccinations?
The statistics that I could find on the Internet from sources that look authoritative (e.g. WHO, CDC, NHS) claim rates of serious adverse effects in the order of 1 in 100,000 to 1 in 1,000,000.
But I recall that when I had a combo vaccine shot as a kid, I got a somewhat bad allergic reaction, serious enough to require treatment but not enough to require hospitalization. I doubt it was reported and entered any statistic.
Was I one of the unlucky 1 in 100,000, or are adverse effects underestimated because of under-reporting?
Or maybe mine didn’t fit the criterion of a “severe adverse effect”, even though any time that I’m about to get a vaccine shot and I mention this the doctors freak out and ready the corticosteroids and antihistamines. Are they being paranoid, or is there a real risk of a severe effect?
Are they being paranoid, or is there a real risk of a severe effect?
I think (and don’t take this as Gospel) that if you had a severe reaction before, then you’re more likely to have/more at risk of having one again because your system is sensitised. And given the chance of a malpractice suit, I’d imagine the doctors prefer to be ready for any eventuality even if it’s over-reacting, rather than risk it, something happens and you (or worst case, your surviving family) decide to sue their socks off. Plus they’d prefer their patients not die, but that should go without saying 🙂
Yes, I guess it makes sense.
If a treatment has a 1 in 10,000 chance of a life-threatening effect then it may not be a big risk to me, but if the doctor performs it on 1,000 patients a year, then they could expect one life-threatening event per 10 years, which is a big risk to them.
What is the actual rate of severe adverse effects of the common childhood vaccinations?
Really, really, really freaking low. The rate is such that “severe” side effects generally don’t show up during pre-approval testing. 1/100,000 for a reaction requiring treatment is probably about right.
I had a combo vaccine shot as a kid, I got a somewhat bad allergic reaction, serious enough to require treatment but not enough to require hospitalization.
Something that requires treatment, even without hospitalization, is reportable. Nowadays, barring an error on the part of the MD, that would be reported and recorded. I can’t speak for what would have been going on when you were a toddler.
I doubt it was reported and entered any statistic.
I’m about to get a vaccine shot and I mention this the doctors freak out and ready the corticosteroids and antihistamines. Are they being paranoid
Emmm. They don’t do that for most patients, whose risk is about 1/1000,000 (at most). The rate of repeats is not 100%, but it’s surely greater than 1/100,000. So for you, the office is aware that you have an “elevated” risk of reaction, and as they know that, failure to take precautions to treat would constitute malpractice to an extent that their lawyers would – assuming you had a fatal reaction (or if you were a child and became brain damaged) – insist that they settle out of court for millions rather than face a trial which could ruin the clinic, losing everyone their jobs, credit, decreasing future earnings, etc.
So I don’t think “paranoid” is the right word. There *is* a real risk of a severe effect – but not just to you.
In case this has you all relaxed and sleeping well at night – the steroids and antihistamines are to treat anaphylaxis – the most common side effect, with a rapid onset and a chance of fatality. There are other more insidious reactions which are much more rare but are more difficult to treat.
1/100,000 was in the rage of the numbers I’ve found. I was skeptical both because of my personal experience (I know, generalizing from subjective experience is a tricky business, but still…) and because of the statistics of prevalence of allergies (e.g. ~3% of children have severe food allergies, and 1-7% of the population has allergies to insect bites). If 1/100,000 is the right number, then it means that of all the stuff you can put into your body, vaccines are among the least likely to cause an allergic reaction, which, given that they are specifically designed to trigger an immune response, is quite remarkable.
How many people are used in the pre-approval tests, and is any of them a child?
How elevated is it? If it like 2x the risk of the general population, then it probably would not make sense to take special precautions, if it is something like 10x or 100x, then it definitely makes sense.
Oh, nice…
So?
They aren’t allergic to random things, the allergies are going to be clustered around things which are allergenic. I’m sure we can find lots of foods that are much, much, much less allergenic than 3%
Whereas vaccines will be designed in such a way as to be as non-allergenic as possible and still do their function.
Sometimes, very rarely, something very weird happens. Remember the swine flu pandemic of 2009 that started in Mexico, when European countries were ordering swine flu vaccines left and right? It turns out that one particular vaccine bought by some European authorities did make certain genetically at-risk subpopulation of children more susceptible to develop narcolepsy.
cdc.gov has a list of long technical studies by ECDC and others. Popular news item in Science. However, even in this widely reported case (where there was both statistical evidence and later a biological mechanism found, which sounds quite like “case closed” to me), going by the numbers of that Science newsbite there were about ~3k cases linked to the flu shot that was given to ~30 000k Europeans. Which to me sounds like a quite rare effect.
This does not exactly answer your question (because that particular vaccine wasn’t a common childhood vaccine and the reaction it caused was not exactly your regular allergic reaction either). But I think it gives credence to the idea that sometimes but very rarely something happens, and nevertheless, it can get noticed.
History for Atheists, which has me licking my lips in anticipation of the forthcoming promised post on the Great Library of Alexandria. This is a perennial weed that pops up in more or less virulent form, depending on what axes (if any) are being ground. In its most innocuous form, we get the “gee, it makes me sad to think of all that was lost with the destruction of the Library” which is generally harmless and only mildly irritating. In its worst forms – well, we get the infamous graphic combined with attendant ill-informed burbling and taking on blind faith something somebody wrote that they read that somebody said that somebody told them you had a boyfriend – sorry, veered into song lyrics there. I really look forward to having one convenient post to point people to the next time I grab them by the lapels, in a wild-eyed frenzy of yelling YOU’RE WRONG FOR THE LOVE OF GOD STOP REPEATING THIS TRIPE IT’S WRONG IT’S FALSE IT DIDN’T HAPPEN LIKE THAT into their startled faces after they’ve innocently reblogged something like the linked “gorsh we coulda bin so advanced by now, if only!”.
Unsolicited testimonial, no money or other inducements has changed hands (sadly) and despite being an Australian of Irish Catholic descent, no, he’s not a long-lost cousin that I’m drumming up publicity for! Also don’t worry about any stealth evangelisation, he’s an atheist Australian of Irish Catholic descent.
Last Open Thread, smocc wrote:
This is very interesting: can anyone give possible explanations? Does this apply to other “social” media such as Twitter?
Is this related to the phenomenon where sometimes giving people information against a position they hold makes them dig in their heels and become more attached to it?
Have we accidentally stumbled on a means for making thinking more rigid? If so, is there any upside? E.g. better social cohesion, less chance of harmful memes* spreading?
Remember that this is the Culture-War Free (non-CW?) Open Thread, so everyone’s forced to stick to the meta-level (he says, like he totally meant to do that).
(* Like, um, anti-vaccine arguments…)
Everything about facebook applies 5x to twitter.
Tumblr would be better than twitting if a)the format wasn’t so hard to do conversations on and b) if Tumblr had a lower fraction of tweener girls.
As for why…*sigh* I don’t know. I think it has to do with the internet allowing instant responses, and encouraging the high-emotional response over the high-information response. I also wonder about …emm….jimmie christmas, how do I say this?
Okay, in academia/higher learning, at least when I went through it, we were taught a cultural habit/value of how to frame an argument. In the best circumstances, one learned how to gather information, build a hypothesis, test for weaknesses, and try to convince other people of the accuracy of your hypothesis. But that was a technical endeavor with specific vocabulary – see, for instance, most people use the word “theory” to mean “a thought/idea/argument that hasn’t been completely tested yet” where in the academia world, that’s a hypothesis (which ordinary people don’t use, much less be able to spell, and as a sign of how far out of “ordinary people” I am, me-the-horrible-speller can touch typle hypothesis right nine times out of ten) and ‘theory’ means something far more concrete. See also: the way “laws are made to be broken” is *nonsense* when talking about physics.
So not only is facebook caught in the eternal September of “there are always new people who have heard this for the very first time ever”, it is also (increasingly) where people who are literate and computer-capable can talk and argue about things without having commonly agreed on standards for productively channeling the argument.
Even worse, facebook is an uncontrolled environment, unlike academia, which means that the first fight we’d have is over who gets to set the standards. Humans gotta human, so that fight’s gonna be ugly from the get go.
TL;DR: The Oatmeal interprets Jonathan Haidt
Interesting read, particulary as relating to certain libertarian ideas:
A PDF copy of the second edition of Erwin S. Straus’s How to Start Your Own Country.
It’s also interesting to compare what’s changed, and which trends have shifted, since it was written.
An interesting paper, related to issues of crime, punishment, and deterrence discussed here not long ago “Optimizing Criminal Behavior and the Disutility of Prison by Giovanni Mastrobuoni and David A. Rivers. Specifically, they examine data on bank robberies for some interesting insights. The abstract:
Though one of my favorite sentences has to be this one:
The conclusion, as I understand it, is that the more “planner”-type bank robbers (“higher ability”) are deterrable with longer prison sentences, but the more impulsive sort of criminal much less so.
I and a few colleagues submitted a paper to what looked like a good psychiatry journal. We got it back with conditional acceptance, what looked like some good peer review, and a notice that because the journal was open-access we would have to pay a publication fee of $2000. They claimed this was standard for open-access journals in order to subsidize them not having the usual subscription model.
Is this true? Should I assume this journal is a scam?
This is normal. In fact, many previously closed journals open articles a la carte on the basis of such payments. You are supposed to include the cost of publication in your grant proposals. You can try pleading with the journal to give you a discount on the basis of not having a grant.
Yes, that is normal for open access. Journals are either funded by user fees, author fees, or some independent third party. With an open access journal, it obviously can’t be paid by user fees, so most opt for author fees. PLoS One, the most prominent OA journal, charges something like $1500 to authors.
Many OA journals do indeed have publication charges. That is normal. What is NOT normal is the lack of information regarding that prior to submission. That is a possible reason to suspect a scam. Are you sure you did not overlook that information during submission?
I have emailed you to discuss that in private
What Douglas Knight said, though it is more “the new normal” than “the way it’s always been”. Even legitimate subscription-model journals are starting to charge fees if, e.g., you want your graphs and figures in color. Why not, when science is a thing that is done with government or big corporate grants?
Legit journals are usually receptive to, “…but I am a citizen-scientist without a blank check drawn on the taxpayer”, and it won’t hurt to ask.
“Even legitimate subscription-model journals are starting to charge fees if, e.g., you want your graphs and figures in color.”
Actually , the extra charges for figures in color are not a new thing: they have been standard for way more than 20 years. I do remember that when I started my life in research (almost 20 yrs ago) , an atractive feature of the Journal of Biological Inorganic Chemistry was their willingness to print color figures for free, in contrast to most journals.
In spite of being a subscription journal, the Journal of Biological Chemistry, in contrast, besides charging for color also had a huge page charge (probably 60-100 USD per black and white page at the time) and their papers were well known for having a footnote on their 1st page stating “The printing costs of this manuscript were partially defrayed by the payment of page charges. In accordance to US law, they are hereby marked as “Advertisement””. They could not even be downloaded for free unless 12 months had already elapsed from the printing date. For a brief time, JBC even had a “submission charge” , payable when uploading the manuscript and before editors had even deceided whether or not to send the paper to review.
Subscription journals have always tried to get as much money as possible. The main difference in OA is that the extra money actually gets you something valuable: legally free download of the paper by anyone with an internet connection. The potential for corruption of the process, however, has always been there, even in our previous subscription-based world. Caveat emptor, always…
Can you suggest any non-anglophone blogs? Blogs are a great medium, and I think language barriers are still high enough that we should be able to find new ideas/styles of thinking in other languages that haven’t appeared in English.
This OT, le Maistre would like to share local history. Before Microsoft, Starbucks and ironic beards, Washington and Portland, Oregon were nationally famous for Boeing and the related D.B. Cooper skyjacking.
On the day before Thanksgiving, 1971, a nondescript businessman calling himself Dan Cooper appeared at Portland International Airport, where he paid Northwest Orient $20 for a one way ticket to Seattle. After the Boeing 727 took off, he passed one of the three flight attendants a note claiming his briefcase was actually a bomb and this was a hijacking. Without informing the other 36 passengers, the pilot circles SeaTac airport for about two hours while waiting for orders from Northwest Orient and law enforcement. Meanwhile, Cooper made small talk indicating familiarity with The Seattle Tacoma area (“Looks like Tacoma down there”, “McChord AFB is a ten minute drive from The airport”). The airline agreed to his demands for $200,000 and four parachutes (two main, two reserve). Local law enforcement delivered the 10,000 $20 bills (sourced from a Northwest Orient bank account whose serial numbers were recorded for tracking such criminals) and parachutes (sourced from two different sports centers catering to the then nascent sport of skydiving), having coordinated with the northwest FBI office and Oregon Air National Guard.
Cooper let the passengers and two flight attendants go, retaining the three man crew and attendant Tina Mucklow. He told the crew to fly to Mexico City, at minimum speed and 10,000 feet, with the airstairs down. He was told they could fly him to Reno at that speed and altitude to refuel for reaching Mexico City, but not with the airstairs down. Cooper consented to this compromise and they finally took off around 7 pm, into a rainstorm in the 40s Farenheit, with fighter jets and an FBI helicopter in pursuit. After donning a parachute, Cooper sent Tina to the cabin.
This was the last time Dan Cooper was seen alive or dead. Somewhere between reaching 10,000 feet and dismissing Tina and 8:13 pm, when the crew recorded a pressure bump from the lowered airstairs, the skyjacker jumped into rural SW Washington, a temperate rainforest. His parachute was not seen from any pursuing aircraft, and armed FBI agents were waiting on the Reno airport tarmac to scour the 727 for Cooper’s hidey hole. All they found were his eight Raleigh cigarette and a cheap black clip-on necktie, discarded for safety. His escape shocked the FBI, as no skyjacker had ever jumped before*.
*As early as 1972, there were Cooper copycats, all of whom either died or were caught soon after their successful landing.
This case remains the only unsolved skyjacking in US (world?) history. This mystery that started in the then-obscure city of Portland captured the imagination of the US. The only material evidence to turn up later was $5,800 in rotting ransom money at Tina Bar, a beach on the north bank of the Columbia near where the Willamette enters it. Some of the mysterious points surrounding the case:
How did Cooper get to the Portland airport without leaving evidence? The FBI interviewed taxi and TriMet bus drivers who had serviced the airport in the hours before that flight took off. While one can now take public transportation to that airport in anonymity via MAX light rail, that didn’t exist until 1986. You would have had to enter a bus door right next to it’s driver and show your ticket. No car with a plate traceable to a white male in his 40s had to be towed out of airport long-term parking. He either had to be driven, be a Portlander who lived within walking distance, or arrive from his home city on a one-way flight not long before appearing at a PDX ticket counter.
The Boeing 727 was the ONLY airliner in domestic service whose airstairs could be lowered in flight. His entire plan hinged on inside knowledge of this: even the flight attendants claimed to be unaware. His preference had been for the crew to lower the rear stairs and fly that way, but he remained collected when they refused, rather than changing escape plans. When the FBI inteviewed the ticket counter employee, he said Cooper wanted reassurance that this flight was on a 727. Furthermore, the 727 had been tested as a paradrop platform by the CIA, something only CIA, some Boeing employees, and a small number of Vietnam vets knew. Consensus was you could only jump out the back of a prop plane and survive.
By the time some of the money was found at Tina Bar in Feb 1980, the FBI was convinced that Cooper’s jump was fatal. This,or at least becoming separated from the money during a successful jump, is corroborated by the claim that no bill with a ransom serial number was ever returned to the U.S. Treasury bureau of printing and engraving as worn out for replacement. But how could a white male in his 40s with a job linked to inside knowledge of the 727 disappear without the FBI finding him via the national missing persons list? He’d have to be a homeowner AND laid off AND single AND estranged from his family for absolutely no one to miss him between Thanksgiving dinner and his next rent payment.
Eventually, the FBI outsourced evidence collecting to an amateur group called Citizen Sleuths. They put the tie under an electron microscope and found pure titanium, rare earth elements, and microscopic spiral of aluminum alloy. Far from being part of a costume, that cheap tie seemed to be part of the dress code of a man who worked in one of the few industries that used pure titanium (not an alloy, as Boeing did) in 1971.
Then there’s the weird pattern matching. He called himself Dan Cooper, which turned out to be the name of a daredevil pilot from an untranslated Franco-Belgian comic book. Part of the money turned up at “Tina Bar”, after him having spent the most time during the crime with Tina Mucklow and having tried to offer her a $2,000 bundle for her suffering.
So unless you can rationally connect him to a suspect, it’s as if a man popped into existence at Portland International Airport, committed a crime, then jumped to his death, leaving evidence but none subject to 1971 technology.
A couple of points. First, Boeing has no particular connection to Portland that I’m aware of. Second, things like the airstairs being able to be deployed in flight are often public knowledge that just isn’t very widespread. During the MH 370 affair, some pilots claimed that you couldn’t turn the ACARS systems off in flight. I tracked down a copy of the flight manual, and discovered that you could. They have no reason to know this sort of thing, but that doesn’t mean it’s a secret.
Third, the DC-9 also got a Cooper vane after the hijacking, so it was clearly possible to drop their stairs, too. I have a feeling that Cooper was more nervous about getting an airplane with no stairs, probably one of the 707s that Northwest Orient flew at the time.
Fourth, Cooper apparently took a reserve parachute that had been disabled for use as a training aid and had been provided by accident. This should have been obvious if he was an experienced skydiver.
E2In the late 1960s, Metro Portland had tech companies that subcontracted to Boeing, such as Tektronik of Beaverton, which Citizen Sleuths was recently trying to tie Cooper to (pure titanium was used in CRT production, and the cancelled Boeing SST was going to have CRT cockpit displays. Boeing itself expanded into Portland in 1974. Besides tech, Portland was heavily dependent on the timber industry.
Seattle was about as dependent on Boeing as Detroit was on US auto makers. The cancelled SST led to such massive layoffs that “Will the last person leaving Seattle turn off the lights” was a catchphrase. Indeed, the Cooper tie could have been thrifted after someone laid off from Boeing or a subcontractor decided they no longer needed it.
Good points about the DC-9 and obscure technical data not being secret.
Lastly, the story as I understand it is that when the 727 landed at Reno Airport, the FBI found a sport parachute and the working reserve, the latter having been cannibalized with a knife. Cooper jumped with a military pilot’s main chute and the disabled reserve. The logic I’ve seen is that the suspect had military parachute experience and so was wary of a skydiving rig even if technically superior and that he jumped without a working reserve because he needed the chest pack to carry the 22 pounds of banknotes Northwest Orient had saddled him with. So he wasn’t necessarily a bumbling amateur.
That said, he jumped into a temperate rainforest from 10,000 feet. With clouds below him and the serial number evidence, I consider it eminently reasonable that he failed to find a safe drop zone and died in water or caught on a tree. The big mystery there is the inability to match him to a missing person
Confessions of Augustine discussion thread
This time around we’ll discuss chapters 4-5.
Previously: Chapters 3-4.5, Chapters 1-2, Intro
Texts: Online | eBook | Audio | Latin | Abridged dead tree