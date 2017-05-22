Classified Ads Thread

I’m away at a conference, so no blogging today.
Do you like books? Check out this thing I’m building! It’s called Hardbound — we create 5-minute, illustrated summaries of bestselling nonfiction books. Here’s an example, based on Sapiens: https://www.hardbound.co/read/sapiens/1
We have an app, too, which is the best way to experience our stories. We have an innovative format that’s somewhere between a slideshow and a graphic novel, and it’s much better when it’s fullscreen on your phone: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/hardbound-illustrated-nonfiction-book-summaries/id1037112353?mt=8
I’d love feedback!
This is pretty cool! Uh, how are you making money from this?
Thanks so much! Our books are available free on the web, but in our app to access the full library we have a patronage system. It’s $3.99 a month for now.
Hey this is Max and I work at Hardbound too. We are all huge fans of Slate Star Codex and will be here all day to answer your questions. Thanks!
Fellow Slate Star reader and writer/editor at Hardbound here! Also would love any feedback from readers. We’re always trying to learn as much as possible to improve our stories.
I really like it! If I just stumbled upon it randomly and not on SSC, though, I would have probably hesitated to register not knowing what other titles you offer.
Yeah, showing me related titles after I finished the book in the link would have been more effective than asking for my email address
Good feedback, thank you both! We’ll build that.
This is cool! The format is smooth, and jumping in from a link is quick and easy.
As was said already, tell me about other books after I’m done with one.
After that, once I’ve read a few of your summaries, give me a way to pay you from the web! I don’t want your app, but I do want to support good content.
Consider also offering to use web notifications as an additional channel to letting the user know about new books. As a user I like that because once you’ve got my email you have it forever, but if I want to unsubscribe from your notifications I’m in control.
(full disclosure, I’m so biased towards the web that I went to work for a browser vendor, but I think your content is great on the web and just ok as an app. I want to link my friends to these summaries, look at them on desktop, etc. With Web Payments it’s pretty easy to accept money too! Happy to answer questions about any of the above 🙂
The company I work for in Phoenix (Leslie’s Poolmart, Inc.) is hiring for a PPC marketing manager, so hit me up at aflicker@lesliespool.com and I’ll forward your resume along. We’re not hiring for devs at the moment, but probably will be looking to pick up a couple of PHP devs and a sysadmin later this year, so I’ll try and remember to post those on SSC when they become open.
We’re a really tight-knit team of marketers and devs, with a lot of crossover skills and an emphasis on having everyone learn and grow a lot. (Our dev lead ran our marketing team for a while, some of our marketers know some coding, our primary graphics designer was a copywriter when he joined, etc., etc.) We have a weird seasonal pace, where the winters are very laidback, and the summers are perpetual triage-mode.
Could the dev positions be remote?
One of them is already, so potentially. But those requisitions aren’t open yet, so like I said- I’ll post on SSC again if/when they open up later this year.
Pay per click?
If you’re a Hindu or have an interest in Hinduism, please check out the site Hinduism Stackexchange: http://hinduism.stackexchange.com It’s a Q&A site where anyone can ask and answer questions about Hinduism.
I’m the moderator of the site; you can see my questions and answers here: https://hinduism.stackexchange.com/users/36/keshav-srinivasan
Like Corpus linguistics memes on Facebook if you prefer your maymays to be corpus-based.
https://www.facebook.com/corpusmemes/
“This tastes like nothing.”
“I HAVE PERFORMED OVER 6 BILLION GUSTATORY RESPONSE SIMULATIONS, THEY INDICATE-”
“No, listen. Food can’t just meet nutritional needs. Man shall not live by bread alone and all that.”
“UM”
“Food is meaningful to people. Sharing it is a community keystone.”
“UM”
“Nobody is going to offer this to their guests.”
“I HAVE ADDED CHOCOLATE CHIPS.”
“…”
THE PHENYLETHYLAMINE PRESENT IN CHOCOLATE ACTIVATES CHEMICAL BONDING RECEP-”
“You know what, it’s fine. Just stop here.”
I’m betting on “mealsquares ad”, any takers?
No deal, I’d lose. That’s definitely MealSquares. I do like with the ad though, so A+ effort to them!
Is this Uriel’s new job? Celebrity endorsement?
KNOCK KNOCK
“UM. OF COURSE, THERE ARE FAR MORE EFFICIENT WAYS OF SPENDING YOUR ACCUMULATED WEALTH, WHETHER YOUR GOAL IS TO MAXIMIZE PERSONAL HAPPINESS OR AVERAGE GLOBAL HAPPINESS. HOWEVER, THIS PARTICULAR PRODUCT HAS A GREATER BENEFIT-COST RATIO THAN THE MEDIAN FOR PRODUCTS IN THE SAME REFERENCE CLASS. ASSUMING A NAIVE LINEAR RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN BENEFIT AND COST.”
My website is NancyButtons.com.
I’ve got a substantial selection of buttons and bumperstickers for sale (puns and wiseass mostly), and I do custom buttons.
I will be selling at Balticon this weekend.
I’ve bought buttons from Nancy before and can testify that they’re great.
Have you always said to yourself, “Gee, I’d love to see some blogger write something specific about my particular lion-centaur / D&D / robot-webcomic interest?” Well, it’s your lucky day! You name the topic (in that narrowly defined triptych of content), and I’ll write the post for my blog. All for the low low cost of following me on Twitter! Also available: Limerick parodies of famous poems.
Cayzle@cayzle.com
@Cayzle on Twitter
http://cayzle.com
For those of you who like roleplaying in a chat environment and/or are familiar with IRC and enjoy the medium, there’s a network called Darkmyst that specialises on IRC roleplaying. https://www.darkmyst.org/
(This is advertisement because I’ve recently come into the questionable pleasure of being network coordinator for Darkmyst – too recently to have had much of an impact yet. But in theory I’m responsible for it, so if you check it out and are unhappy with anything, chat me up.)
While I’m a no-name here since I read far more than I post, if you’re looking for me specifically for any reason, you can usually find me as “Dread” (when I’m online) or “Taika{Acorporeal}” (when I’m not around). My own game is the currently slowly starting https://tarnish.thorngale.net/ – it is not rationalist in any way, shape or form, but I’m not letting that stop me from mentioning it. The tl;dr is “dinosaurs in space”, although the mental images that summary typically invokes grant shockingly little insight into what the story is actually like.
I run a dating-advice company called Hermes.
We just launched WittyThumbs, an interactive blog where our dating professionals analyze people’s romantic text conversations.
Ever wish dating sites came with an instruction manual? Just upload screenshots of your text conversations to WittyThumbs. We’ll anonymize it and write you an expert analysis for free.
Have people had much more success as a result of your advice? A skim of the advice given on Witty Thumbs seems more false and insincere than actually appealing. It’s entirely possible that my model of an appealing date is vastly off the general online dating market’s, but I find it hard to believe that comments like these would really help someone present themselves better:
“You’re revealing unnecessary information. Saying the area is expensive and maybe you’ll move later doesn’t say anything about your personality. I get that you’re trying to explain yourself (because she asked), but you don’t owe her an explanation at this point. So you could’ve used this time to make dodge the question in a funny way, like “Yeah, I just live in __ and work in __ to confuse you”.” from here
or “Should’ve done a cold-reading, guessing what she’s studying.” from here
Yeah, our advice has a big impact. One of the most common things we do is help guys text girls better in order to get a first date, as in the two examples you quoted. For these guys, our advice will typically double or triple the fraction of conversations that lead to a date.
For these two comments, maybe don’t think about it directly as “presenting themselves better”; think about it as the indirect subgoal of “sparking a fun conversation”, as taught in books like The Art of Witty Banter.
The advice seems like quality stuff to me. Very specific, actionable things, leaps and bounds better than normieshit such as “just be yourself” and its ilk, the latter being what I’d characterize as false and insincere rather than the former.
I’ll keep an eye on this blog, thanks for posting the ad Liron.
Involved with unique exercise product for those who want minimal intrusiveness and time efficient results. Great minds here shouldn’t let their bodies wither. If you don’t like exercise, especially all the traditional stuff, maybe an ultra portable upper and lower body exercise cycle could work for you. Check it out at excy.com
Want a sweet core PRS at a relatively reasonable price? Know someone who does and want to be a gifting hero? I’m selling my 2004 Custom 22 10-top (blue) for the lowish sum of $1650! It’s overall in very good-to-excellent condition and plays wonderfully. Reply if interested; pictures/more details on request.
I’ve been helping a friend in, of all things, his hair transplant / restoration startup here in the Bay Area: http://www.westbondhair.com. It uses robotic technology and a refined-over-decades proprietary process to migrate healthy follicles from the back of one’s head to the balding areas. Since follicles on the back of the scalp almost never die, this is a permanent solution.
If I hadn’t seen him go from a “Norwood 6“-level of baldness to his current, permanent state, I’d never have believed how different the solution is from hair plugs and all other efforts in the past.
I should note my avatar image is not a patient/client.
If you like reading analysis of the latest icons, logos, and user interface designs, check out my design criticism blog: http://elischiff.com
I actually really like this sort of analysis. Thanks for sharing!
Do you like games? Do you like playing pretend? Are you a fan of role-playing-games who is nodding your head in tired understanding at this point? PSYCH, it’s not an ad for traditional RPGs at all, but rather for LARPs!
I have a friend whose site, Paracelsus Games, sells various prepackaged parlor LARPs. These range in size from three players to fifteen, and span the thematic range from “a suicide occurs in the posthuman Friendly-AI utopia and his friends gather to mourn” to “gothic fairy tale characters try to find true love before the sun rises over their Midnight Ball.” They take the form of a role-playing scenario with included rules, characters, supplementary materials (my favorite game, with the theme of “clusterfuck angel politics on the moon,” has extensive setting documents covering the complex political/historical/theological situation), and a guide to the GM or GMs on how to run the game, from start to finish. For more information, he has a pretty good rundown on how it all works here. The production values are high and the game quality matches; some of these games have irreversibly shaped my self-concept.
I’ve played all the games available on the site and will be watching this comments section, if anyone has questions.
I recommend “Drink Me” as a great place to start for people who have not done this much before. It’s only three players and one hour, and has fun/moving results even for beginners.
I can also endorse this guy’s work. I have some experience with the LARPs, and they’re fantastic!
I can also personally vouch for these games being pretty cool. Also there’s like 50/50 odds I know your friend from college.
I have just purchased and read “Drink Me”, and am favourably impressed. Not mind-blowing or anything, but everything I expect from a quality pre-packaged micro-LARP. A+ would buy again.
(Note for the French-speaking: this sort of game is known as a “murder party” or “soirée enquête” to us, and has a few dedicated communities. Google can find you a good number of free French scenarios.)
Did you enjoy the web serial Worm? Did you hear about Worm but haven’t gotten around to starting it? Have you not heard of Worm until this very moment? Well you’re in luck. Read along with me and my Worm-novice friend week by week, arc by arc via the We’ve Got WORM podcast (iTunes) (YouTube)!
We’re up through Arc 10 as of last week and it’s proving to be a very popular feature.
I have no experience with the podcast, but Worm itself has a 4.68 rating on GoodReads from over 2500 ratings, beating The Book Thief (average rating 4.36), The Hunger Games (average rating 4.35), Harry Potter (top book average 4.61), To Kill a Mockingbird (average rating 4.25), and 1984 (average rating 4.13), along with many other books. Of course, the rating system is hardly a good measure for determining whether a book is worth reading, but maybe it will help convince you to read the 1.68 million words.
Definitely worth it, and if a podcast helps you, listen to the podcast.
It may serve as a selling point that the author of Worm listens to the podcast and frequently gives us feedback in the r/parahumans subreddit.
I’m looking for someone with web design experience to assist with an update to the look of my web site (my name, above, links to it).
To contact me on Gmail, use my surname.
I like your website as it is! (apart from the icons at the bottom)
Tell me more! How should I change the page footer?
I’m not looking to change the basic design concept. But I want the right half of the front page to become a weekly newsletter highlighting specific historic anniversaries, odd connections, etc.
It’s quite old-fashioned, but the small amount of formatting/good use of colour makes it look massively better (more tasteful, professional, generally more pleasant to look at) than sites such as this. The only bit that stands out negatively is the footer. The large icons (especially the Facebook and Yahoo Groups ones) look jarring. Small favicon-style icons are more modern, but I think just text links would be even better. I also don’t like the diamond bullet points that are only used at the bottom of pages.
I write a superperson web serial, The Fifth Defiance .
I was inspired by reading Worm and realizing that anyone can put stuff up on the net, so I did.
I work at indeed.com (the jobsearch website) and we’re hiring for a wide variety of positions here: https://www.indeed.jobs/
If you know python and SQL, and like working with data, my team (business intelligence) is looking for analysts and developers for Austin, New York, Dublin, Tokyo, and Stamford (CT). The data science team is also looking for team members for SF, Seattle, Tokyo, and Austin.
If you want a referral for any of the positions, you can email me at [my first initial][my last name][at] gmail.com
Howdy! I’m an experienced, professional game designer in the Bay Area and I’m looking for game design, narrative design, or QA work.
I’ve held final creative responsibility on a top-30 casual mobile game, but my preference is for projects that let me tap into 17 years of tabletop RPG experience because I am a mighty, permanently-enthusiastic nerd. My resume and examples of my work are up on http://www.CraigLewin.com (which, unfortunately, does not currently look nice on mobile).
If nothing else, consider glancing at my portfolio for the scene with the giant telepathic pigeon.
Please feel free to connect with me on LinkedIn or email me at CSLewin@gmail.com. I’m interested in both contract and full-time positions, and I’d consider relocation to more or less anywhere between LA and Seattle.
Interested in contributing to freedom of speech and the internet? I’m the CEO and one of the founders of [LBRY](https://lbry.io), which is an entirely decentralized way to discover, distribute, and purchase digital content. We got a mention in the Links thread recently for mirroring all of the UCBerkeley content that was going offline.
We’re not actively hiring, but we’ve also never been actively hiring and somehow a bunch of people work here.
If you’re interested in the project, drop me an email at jeremy@lbry.io. I always enjoy meeting talented people.
(I’m also happy to send an invite to the current beta if you email me.)
Despite not actively hiring, what sort of people would be good for your project? Speaking both in terms of hard skills and general personality, I mean. I think a decentralized and monetizable repository is a really good idea, but I also have zero idea whether I might see myself contributing very well to the effort or not.
Hard skills-wise, the following are all useful: programming, sales, graphic design, written communication, verbal communication, business development, media & public relations, finance/accounting, video editing, and probably lots more that I’m not immediately thinking of.
Personality-wise: intelligence and desire
I tend to believe intelligent, driven people will succeed in areas even where their skills do not yet exist.
Feel free to drop me a resume or your background via email.
When I heard about your mirroring of the UCBerkeley videos a few months ago, I went to check you out, but found it all extremely confusing. Could not, for the life of me, figure out how to consume the content (and I’m a developer!). I think you need to make things a bit simpler if you want any hope of succeeding. There’s absolutely no way a system that requires people to install daemons and run command line tools has any hope of taking off with the masses.
Hello! I wrote a philosophical adventure novel that is perhaps Relevant to Your Interests if you’re curious about immortality, cultural change, hermeneutics, and whether the geocentric solar system is necessarily wrong or just complicated. Kirkus Reviews said it was “drenched in nihilism,” which is probably a fair cop, but is only a compliment to a certain kind of reader. If you’re that kind of reader, please check out Immortal Lycanthropes (out of print as a physical book but still available in ebook).
I also wrote a less sad, more humorous book about American folklore monsters. It wrestles with fewer philosophical concepts, but is altogether more popular with the masses. Even Kirkus Reviews liked this one. It’s Fearsome Creatures of the Lumberwoods, and if you get a hardcover, many of the pages glow in the dark. (Do not confuse with the similar book by Wm. Cox.)
Thank you!
First chapter in and I’ll upvote based on your style. I like your analogies.
Hello! Huge slate star fan here.
I’m a freelance contractor/consultant that specializes in building mathematical data analysis and machine learning systems. My work in the past has involved customer behavior analysis, image processing, and financial forecasting, to name a few examples. If you have data or signals analysis problems, or if you think that there might be some insights available in the data you have but you’re not sure how to extract it, shoot me an email! I also provide discounts to academic institutions.
I have a small blog up here that I update occasionally: http://www.highdimensionality.com
Thanks!
mharradon@highdimensionality.com
OK, anyone else wondering if this thread has some sort of hidden purpose?
Thanks to you, now someone else is wondering the same.
At the Berkeley meetup, I heard a couple of people say they’d gotten jobs thanks to an SSC ad, and I was curious whether there were more gains to be had here.
I’m a programmer currently available for freelance work. I’m currently mostly doing web development but have done more general software development in the past and will happily consider more of it. I know PHP, Python, Ruby, and typical web stuff like HTML, CSS, javascript, SQL…. Also Drupal.
I’m based in the UK but am happy to liaise with people elsewhere.
If you would like to see my full resume then get in touch at jmckernon at the popular webmail service operated by google. Thanks! And thanks, Scott, for the invitation to post this here.
this deeply offended me
if you’re the kind of straight woman who heard that and found it attractive, reply and we can prove Scott wrong once and for all 😉
This is kinda sorta a personals ad, but not really. Are any of you Bay Area people in the kink scene? Any of you on FL? Any of you care to put together a kink/rationalist night out at Citadel or Catalyst or something?
Also, if the answer is “yes”, but you’d rather not say so here, I’m Vicexual on FL.
I can introduce you to a couple of dozen people who might be interested, but I suspect that most of them either don’t have an FL account or don’t check it regularly. You can email me at ozyfrantz@gmail.com to coordinate stuff.
Very kind of you!
Our ‘Evidence Appraisal Working Group’ is researching evidence appraisals in scientific discussion across economic, social, and clinical sciences. We think journal comments, journal clubs, and online commentary by clinicians, policymakers, program implementers, and researchers are a rich source of information about trial importance, quality, and appropriate interpretation, reporting, and use. We are working to make this data more available and usable to help the research system better approach evidence dissemination, synthesis, and adoption.
Right now we have projects that will both describe what ‘evidence appraisals’ are out there and also will help build a more structured dataset of appraisals for future use. Members of our working group are examining journal comments, finding specific ‘appraisals’ (e.g. “this malaria trial only examined mortality, neglecting attendance of work and school”), and working to develop a new vocabulary for labeling these appraisal concepts that can be applied in more general fashion, regardless of disease or intervention being studied (e.g. “outcome set neglected important disease-specific quality of life measure”).
A few practicalities:
We can tailor this for your schedule.
We have existing data ready for review now, but this is ongoing.
We can work with you to make sure your set of comments is relevant to your long-term career goals.
If you also participate in manuscript drafting or review then publication is likely.
At the very least, you can put ‘Evidence Appraisal Working Group’ on your CV
Interested? Please fill this out: https://goo.gl/forms/5FsfFkLrHMm33E4v2
See our presentation here: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1LhPRffroVg08Tq-lOMHLaB3BK9nJF97PXgvY09zikPk/edit?usp=sharing
I have written two books which are largely concerned with the intersection of Christianity and effective altruism. One of them is a love story: https://smile.amazon.com/Sometime-21st-Century-book-strangers/dp/1515273121 , I guess it’s about trying to find the person who will help you live out your beliefs to the fullest, trying to reach out to that person when you think you’ve found them (also about resource depletion, personal and global: having “a collapsing mind in a collapsing world”).
The other is non-fiction, a kind of philosophical book which connects the Problem of Evil with effective altruism, also discussing trauma and shame as dimensions of evil: https://smile.amazon.com/How-Can-Love-James-Banks/dp/1523731435/
(The books are available for free as well, see my website, 10v24.net)
I am working on another book that I would like to share in the future, but these are what I have now.
—
Also, I do copy editing. I have experience with books and academic articles, will consider other work as well. Send me an email at banks at 10v24 dot net with a sample of your work, and I can quote you a price per 1,000 words.
I have no idea what to expect from that first one but I’m definitely up for checking out anything that weird-sounding.
I make tiny video games! I’ve released like twenty of them in the past few years. One costs seven bucks, but the rest are free!
People here might like Buds the most. It’s an audio-based puzzle game that you have to figure out how to play with no tutorial–use your rationality superpowers!
This one’s pretty neat to play for a few seconds too.
EDIT: Oh yeah, I write about games sometimes too, and Slate Star Codex is a HUGE influence.
Offering career coaching and guidance for early and mid-career civil and environmental engineering professionals.
I have been successful helping folks with:
– networking, job search and interview prep
– navigating tricky relationship with your supervisor or team member
– preparing to request a raise or promotion
– transitioning from a talented ‘do-er’ to having staff management responsibility
– basics of business development, proposal writing and winning new work
My LinkedIn profile is here if you’re interested to learn more about my background.
I do a significant amount of 1 on 1 mentoring with colleagues within my firm and have been curious about the viability of career coaching for those outside my company. I am hoping this exercise will be a simple way to test that out.
If you are interested please do email me at mark_osler [at] hotmail.com and please do not just blindly send a request to connect on LinkedIn.
Cheers
Maths tutoring, at any level up to light graduate maths. (Logic-y stuff or combinatorics-y stuff to graduate level, pure stuff generally at undergrad level, anything you want at high-school level.) I believe strongly in finding the right understanding and intuition, and I think I’m quite good at giving it; one current tutee has frequently said things like “I’ll always remember that”, and since he said that two weeks after I told it to him, I believe he actually might.
Contact: patrick-tutor@patrickstevens.co.uk; rates negotiable depending on the level you’re looking for, and your first session is free.
Credentials: I got a First in the BA+MMath course in maths from the University of Cambridge. An example of some explanatory notes I wrote for myself is at https://www.patrickstevens.co.uk/misc/ModularMachines/EmbedMMIntoTuringMachine.pdf .
If you have a strong computational physics/math/engineering/statistics background, data analysis skills, love for probability and decision theory, etc., or simply are a C++ guru, a career in quantitative finance is a great opportunity for Earning To Give while working on intellectually challenging research/engineering problems surrounded by smart and interesting people.
My employer is one of the oldest and biggest high-frequency trading firms globally and we’re always looking for talented researchers and programmers. The working environment is very different from stereotypical Wall Street culture (especially its high turnover and stress levels) and closer to tech or academia. The main research and dev teams are based in Houston which is a great city to live in, but there are smaller offices all over the country.
Here are some current openings to browse: http://app.jobvite.com/m?3Gi4Ciwr
If you have questions or would like some informal feedback on your resume before applying officially, send an email to my username at att.net
Wow! I was just going to search this thread for Houston jobs as I’m moving there in August. However, I’m sadly not qualified. I’ll have a PhD in genetics, and while I have done some large data-set analysis (RNA-seq), my programming ability isn’t great.
Please visit my youtube channel in which I give talks, including two inspired by this blog, one on Serving Moloch and one on The Tortoise and the Hare.
My youtube Channel
Serving Moloch
The tortoise and the hare
My podcast, Future Strategist, should be of interest to some of you. Past guests include Greg Cochran, Robin Hanson, Christina Hoff Sommers, Garett Jones, Scott Adams, and Zoltan Istvan. Scott, I know you don’t do podcasts, but if you ever change your mind I would love to have you as a guest
“I’ll accept personals from gay men. Straight men probably shouldn’t bother here,” Scott mandated.
Beware the homosexuwhales, for they shall bring forth the Aporcalypse.
It was all orcastrated by the incels.
Oh, I’m not gonna beat that one today.
I’m in the middle of interviewing at Deepmind (research engineer, health team, through the months-long online stages and getting ready for my first in-person interview). If I don’t get it, though, it’d be nice to hear about interesting backup options, and SSC seems like a place where people might know of weird and wonderful opportunities.
I’d totally be interested in hearing from SSC-readers who own or work in interesting companies that have jobs for that skillset, or who might be interested in paying me as a consultant, or some kind of pseudo-tutor (this is a very experimental option). I’m also okay with just making friends in the field in the hopes of straddling the line between networking and nepotism in future.
Relevant facts:
I’m an EU citizen, though I’d consider working in the US if you’re willing to help me sort out immigration (I have a Ph.D, which might help). I’ve previously worked in a genetics lab doing gene therapy and next-gen sequencing, and in a computer vision company doing object detection and semantic segmentation with neural nets. I also like GANs in all their flavours, but that’s more a hobbyist thing. You can e-mail me at rocketknight1 at g-mail.
Not sure what exactly “that skillset” includes but have you seen https://slatestarcodex.com/2017/05/22/classified-ads-thread/#comment-502607 ?
Sorry, should have clarified! DeepMind are an AI/machine learning outfit, so that was the skillset I was referring to. Quantlab seems like a very cool (and lucrative) place to work, though. Will keep an eye on those postings if DeepMind turn me down.
I’m a young doctor and I love to talk about medicine in unconventional ways. Would you be interested in a series of blog posts of on physiology, medicine and pharmacology for laymen in a way that tries to focus on basic principles and yet be complete enough to be useful? The idea would be to try to explain “how the body works” in a way that’s interesting for people that read this blog. I won’t focus on psychiatry.
Count me interested.
Yes, very interested.
Yes
I’m interested.
Fans of rational fiction adventures like ‘Luminosity’ and ‘Unsong’, check out my sci-fi/horror/thriller novels, ‘Eden Green‘ and ‘New Night‘ (kindly featured in several SSC link posts in the past). Both books are available in ebook and print on Amazon; I also recorded an audiobook of ‘Eden Green’ for Audible.
Only one character claims to be a rationalist, but all of them act as rationally as they’re able. It’s just that, this being horror, rational behavior might not save them, and their enemy is an immortal needle symbiote.
(Haven’t had a chance to say it elsewhere yet, so — CONGRATULATIONS on finishing ‘Unsong’! It was a lot of fun the whole way, and I’d be happy to help out with eventual publishing.)
Which one would you recommend reading first?
The two books are roughly stand-alone, but ‘Eden Green’ comes first chronologically. If you read ‘New Night’ first because you prefer thrillers/cops/mil-sf/less body horror, you’d miss out on certain background events and character backstories but would still have a good time.
I have a free serial, City on the Edge of Nowhere, that summarizes ‘Eden Green’ from an outside perspective. But genre tastes aside, the recommended reading order is ‘Eden’, ‘City’, ‘Night’.
Okay! I’ll give Eden a try!
I have a blog that will be of interest to readers of this site.
(I’m an avid fan of SSC and I write about things that interest me. I have been told that there is significant overlap)
somesmalltruths.blogspot.com
Hi! I’m one of the moderators on Artificial Intelligence Stack Exchange, a new small Stack Exchange site. Unlike Cross Validated or Data Science – which are about the statistics/programming/implementaiton of machine learning – we cover the social, conceptual, and scientific/academic aspects of AI. Our scope is still a bit in flux, but we’re working on that. Check us out, and if you have any questions, I’m available right here!
If any of you direct choirs and want to program interesting new choral music, I have written some, am in the process of writing some more, and would be glad to write still more for you. There is of course plenty of new choral music being written these days already, and a lot of that is interesting, and a lot of it is pretty, but relatively little is both pretty and interesting. I try to write stuff that is both pretty and interesting.
nicholasweininger.com has details.
I was involved in a project to republish the classic memoir of Soviet dissident Vladimir Bukovsky, To Build a Castle.
This is my favorite book, and I have read it 15 times. I think in these times, the moral example of the dissidents is especially relevant. These were people who were imprisoned and tortured because they spoke the truth, but they never backed down.
Here are some of the blurb quotes we’ve gotten for the book:
“This is a landmark book and a human document that remains vital.” —Sir Tom Stoppard, Oscar-winning screenwriter of Shakespeare in Love
“Vladimir Bukovsky has written an extraordinary account of his life in the Soviet Union…. Listen closely.” —New York Times
“A huge story we must not forget. Even inside prison, a revolt of the mind is possible.” —Masha Alyokhina, co-founder of the anti-Putinist punk rock group Pussy Riot, who read To Build a Castle while serving time as a prisoner of conscience
“If human bravery were a book, it would be To Build a Castle. Bukovsky’s memoir serves as testimony to the horrors of totalitarianism, a reference manual of the Soviet gulag during the Brezhnev years, and an unforgettable tribute to the courage of dissidents like Bukovsky. Unfortunately, the book is a reminder we still very much need today, when Western moral equivalence would have us believe that such monsters no longer exist. They do, and ‘To Build a Castle’ is an essential guide to understanding them, and how to fight them.” —Garry Kasparov, Chairman of the Human Rights Foundation
$.99 on Kindle
Here’s a story from the book that I think SSC readers will appreciate. Bukovsky is talking about his friend Alik Volpin who is a mathematician.
“Whether it was his constant preoccupation with logic that set its seal on him or that he had chosen this subject precisely because of the formal logic’s affinity with his mode of thinking, I do not know, but all his arguments were strictly constructed according to logical theorems. Every proposition, from his point of view, had to be either true or false. He completely denied the relativity of these concepts and was made very angry by the common inexactitudes of everyday speech, regarding them as virtually the root of all human misfortunes: we introduce lies, ambiguity, and vagueness into our lives, and then we suffer the consequences. But given that in real life the truth of any judgment is always conditional, all of Alik’s arguments became encrusted with digressions, reservations, parentheses, exceptions, and qualifications, and he invariably ended up with the problem of whether and how much a word corresponds to what it denominates, terminating in such a semantic jungle that nobody had the slightest idea any longer of what was being said. Only Alik, turning his shining light-blue eyes onto his interlocutors, still thought that everything was utterly simple.
It is easy to imagine what happened when Alik came into direct conflict with the Soviet punitive apparatus. I remember that some years later, Alik was summoned for questioning by the KGB in connection with some case or other. His wife, knowing from experience how the whole thing might end, kindly warned the investigator not to proceed with his scheme, but the latter spurned her advice. Two hours later Alik was drawing assorted circles, squares and diagrams on a statement-blank in an effort to explain to the investigator just one of his simplest thoughts. Four hours later, after completing a short course in the theory of numbers, they had at last reached the problem of the denominator; the dazed, sweating investigator ran Alik’s wife and begged her to come fetch her husband. Naturally she refused, quite rightly, considering that it was the investigator’s own fault for not listening to her in the first place. “That’s your problem,” she said.”
If anyone here is looking for a new blog to read, might I suggest mine? I started Socratic Form Microscopy after my disagreement with a Slate article outgrew what could be reasonably posted to Facebook and it’s kind of snowballed from there.
SSC readers might be interested in an explanation of the comparative advantage model of trade (using jellybeans), some terrible solutions to philosophy paradoxes, or my summary and review of Arlie Hochschild’s new book Strangers in Their Own Land.
You link to http://socraticfm.com/ is broken
Thanks, fixed!
I’ll be moving to Pittsburgh in a few months for grad school, and I’m wondering if anyone here may know of anyone looking for a housemate. I’m reasonably tidy, can provide comic relief, and I’m a stellar cook. My first choices for neighborhoods would be Squirrel Hill and Shadyside, but I’m open to others in that vicinity. Thanks for any help!
Did Beeminder completely and totally not work for you? Do you have executive dysfunction? Did you lose a truly horrifying amount of money (~$100) by failing to do things over and over and over?
Are you tasks sometimes one-off? Do they contain multiple parts that aren’t easily quantifiable? Do you prefer having actual rewards?
Never fear! Instead, sign up for Habitica, where you can set up reward systems and punishment systems in the style of RPG gaming!
You can complete daily quests (which can be set to repeat on certain days or every n days), one-off to-dos, and set general goals with no deadline. You can set it so that different tasks don’t begin until certain days and set due dates so that they become lower-value after that date.
This is all in a handy checklist format!
Sign up today, for your completely functional free account!
(I have actually been able to do things like consistently showering, getting ready for the day, and keeping track of homework, all due to this website! Amazing!)
Are you working on a film, animation, or visual art project and need music?
Hi i’m WashedOut on SSC, and I make instrumental music for these kinds on projects on a pay-as-you-feel basis. I do not rely on this kind of work for income, it is purely a labour of love.
In the past I have worked on documentaries, indie video games, short visual art pieces; and written and produced 3 albums of my own music.
All music is made using real instruments recorded live in my home studio. I specialize in dark atmospherics, the melancholic and the dreamy.
Let me know what you’re working on!
vilemasquemedia@gmail.com
Do you like books with ridiculously intricate and well-researched world building? My sister has spent the last twelve years writing a sci-fi/fantasy book series set in a West Africa-based parallel dimension. She’s done a ton of research for these books over the years, which included getting a degree in history and spending three months in Africa apprenticing with a Malian griot, among many other things, plus she’s a martial artist by profession so the fight scenes are super accurate! There’s a lot of turning-upside-down of power structures and there’s also a fully realized Mande-based conlang for those of you who are into that.
You can read the first book for free at http://mlwangbooks.com/extras.php and you can check out the reviews on Amazon for testimonials from unbiased sources, since you probably have no reason to trust me when I say it’s amazing.
I’m starting a prediction tracking service – think Stack Overflow – but for predictions. Who among you will be the Jon Skeet of predicting the future?
It’s in the beta at the moment, but it it working – – come check it out at https://predict.life/
Thank you. Feedback, signups, and questions welcome.