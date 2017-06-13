What Is Depression, Anyway?: The Synapse Hypothesis

I.
The problem with depression research isn’t that we don’t have any leads on what causes depression. It’s that we have so many leads on what causes depression that we don’t know what to do with all of them. For example:
1. Life adversity, like getting fired or breaking up with a partner, can make people depressed. The biological correlate of this seems to be the hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal axis (HPA), where your brain tells your adrenal glands to produce glucocorticoid stress hormones like cortisol and this does something to your brain that increases the risk of depression.
2. Inflammation and immune overactivity can make people depressed. The classic examples of this are cancer-related depression (which exceeds what you would expect just from cancer being stressful) and depression induced by administration of the immunomodulator interferon-a. Antiinflammatory drugs have a small but clinically relevant antidepressant effect. Some of the relevant chemicals here seem to be TNF-A and IL-1; these do something to your brain that increases the risk of depression.
3. Serotonin and other monoamines seem to be involved. Most existing antidepressants, like SSRIs and MAOIs, seem to work by increasing monoamine levels. There are some conditions which affect monoamine levels and also increase risk of depression, though it’s nothing like a perfect correlation.
4. The glutamate system (eg NMDA and AMPA receptors) seem to be involved. Ketamine acts on both of these receptors in different ways, and one of those actions is the source of its rapid and unprecedented antidepressant effects.
5. There’s some kind of important link between depression and folate balance. Various folate-related chemicals (eg l-methylfolate and s-adenosylmethionine) are effective antidepressants. Some studies show that people with depression sometimes have disrupted folate cycles, for example elevated homocysteine levels.
6. Electroconvulsive therapy (“shock therapy”) is very effective at treating depression if it induces a seizure in the patient, so the increased activity from seizures must be helpful somehow.
So if we wanted to know what depression really was, it might be promising to look for some process that seems to match depressive symptoms and affects/is affected by life adversity, inflammation, monoamines, glutamate, folate, and electricity.
Recently some people think they’ve found one. According to Duman’s Neurobiology of Stress, Depression, and Rapid Acting Antidepressants, it’s decreased synaptogenesis, and it’s regulated by a protein complex called mTORC1.
Neurons communicate with other neurons through branches called dendrites and connections called synapses. Healthy neurons often create new dendrites and synapses to expand their network of connections and adjust to new information. The process of making new synapses is called “synaptogenesis”, and it’s common throughout the adult brain.
As mentioned above, depressed people have decreased volume in some brain areas. But in postmortem studies, they don’t actually have fewer cells in those areas. So it looks like maybe these neurons just have less synaptogenesis going on.
Synaptogenesis is partly controlled by a protein complex called mechanistic target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1 to its friends). Like every other protein, mTORC is controlled by a giant mess of receptors and second messengers and intracellular signals with names like VDCC and GSK3.
People try to make this seem simple by displaying it as a system of billiard balls and tubes in a cute cartoon, but don’t be fooled – no human being has ever remembered any of it for more than two seconds.
The factors that affect synaptogenesis and mTORC are many of the same factors that affect depression. Let me count the ways:
1. Life adversity causes chronic stress, biologically represented by upregulation of the HPA axis and increased corticosteroid production. A 2008 study finds that rats who are subjected to chronic stress develop atrophy of dendrites in their prefrontal cortex. Administering glucocorticoids directly mimicked some of these effects, suggesting that stress is a whole cocktail of things including glucocorticoids and other things. When humans take glucocorticoids (they’re a useful medicine for various diseases) they tend to develop hippocampal atrophy and “simplification of dendrites” there, which I think is the same as decreased synaptogenesis. They also tend to get depressed – in some studies of Cushing’s Syndrome (the medical name for the collection of bad things that happen when you take too much glucocorticoid medication), up to 90% of patients are depressed.
2. I didn’t find the linked paper’s attempt to link inflammation to synaptogenesis very convincing, but it looks like there’s a little bit of research that has found that systemic inflammation decreases synaptogenesis. “Morphometric analysis of dendritic spines identified a period of vulnerability, manifested as a decrease in [dendritic] spine density in response to inflammation. The density of presynaptic excitatory terminals was similarly affected. When the systemic inflammation was extended from 24h to 8 days, the negative effects on the excitatory terminals were more pronounced and suggested a reduced excitatory drive.” This seems pretty relevant.
3. Everyone used to think that traditional antidepressants like SSRIs worked by increasing serotonin (and so by extension depression must have something to do with low serotonin levels). But SSRIs increase serotonin very quickly (within hours) yet take months to work. Something longer-term must happen when serotonin levels have been increased for long enough. That something has now been pretty conclusively identified as an increase in brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) – although I can’t find any good explanation of why increased serotonin should cause increased BDNF after a month. BDNF is a nerve growth factor – its main action is activating mTORC and telling nerve cells to grow more dendrites and synapses. And it’s most active in the cortex and hippocampus.
4. Ketamine affects the brain by either blocking NMDA receptors (boring traditional explanation), activating AMPA receptors (exciting new explanation), or possibly both (wishy-washy neoliberal compromise explanation). Duman et al are kind of ambiguous about which explanation they accept, but I think they present a theory where NMDA blockade causes AMPA activation, or something, which I’d never heard before. In any case, they present ample evidence that AMPA rapidly affects BDMF and dendritogenesis – for example, Positive AMPA Receptor Modulation Rapidly Stimulates BDNF Release And Increases Dendritic MRNA Translation. The “rapidly” part is important – the surprising thing about ketamine is how quickly it works compared to other antidepressants, so it’s exciting to find a theory that predicts this should happen.
5. I haven’t seen much attempt to fit folate into this theory, which is a shame. A quick Google search brings up a few people talking about how folate deficiency decreases neurogenesis in the hippocampus, which is sort of related.
6. Studies show that ECT increases BDNF levels and increases hippocampal volume, though I’m not sure exactly how or why giving someone a seizure should do that.
So the synapse hypothesis can unify at least five of the six lines of research into the causes of depression.
II.
My remaining skepticism is mostly based on a worry that anyone can do this with anything. The body is so interconnected, and there’s so much bad biology research out there, that I worry that if I said that the real cause of depression was, uh, thickness of the blood, I could find some way that all of those lines of research above affected blood thickness.
A quick demonstration: glucocorticoids can cause thicker blood, inflammation can cause thicker blood, SSRIs cause thinner blood, folate causes thinner blood. This only draws in four of the six lines, and they’re pointing in opposite directions, but I’m sure a sufficiently creative theory could bring in homeostasis and tolerance overshoot to clear up that tiny little flaw.
My point isn’t that the (very respectable) academic research on depression is anywhere near this silly. It’s just to explain why I can hear a theory that seems to explain everything beautifully and my only reaction is “Eh, sounds like it has potential, let’s see what happens.”
Here are some of the things that confuse me, or that I hope get researched more in the future:
1. Why should decreased synaptogenesis cause depression, of all things? If you asked me, a non-neuroscientist, to guess what happens if the brain can’t create new synapses very well and loses hippocampal volume, I would say “your memory gets worse and you stop being able to learn new things”. But this doesn’t really happen in depression – even the subset of depressed people who get cognitive problems usually just have “pseudo-dementia” – they’re too depressed to put any effort into answering questions or doing intelligence tests. Why should decreased synaptogenesis in the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex cause poor mood, tiredness, and even suicidality? All that the Duman et al paper has to say about this is:
This reduction in dendrite complexity and synaptic connections could contribute to the decreased volume of PFC and hippocampus observed in depressed patients. Moreover, loss of synaptic connections could contribute to a functional disconnection and loss of normal control of mood and emotion in depression (Fig. 1). In particular, the medial PFC exerts top down control over other brain regions that regulate emotion and mood, most notably the amygdala, and loss of synaptic connections from PFC to this and other brain regions could thereby result in more labile mood and emotion, as well as cognitive deficits.
…which sounds more like an IOU for a theory than anything really fleshed out.
2. Why can’t we just give people BDNF for depression? I’ve been looking into this and it seems like the answer is something like “this works great if you cut open someone’s skull and inject it directly into their brain, but most people aren’t up for it” (the relevant studies were done in rats). But why can’t it be given peripherally? Some studies suggest it’s stable on injection and crosses the blood-brain barrier. Some people tried this in mice and got modest results, but why aren’t people looking into it more?
3. Why does the body have so many “decrease synaptogenesis” knobs? That is, why go through the trouble to evolve all these chemicals and systems whose job is to tell your brain to decrease synapse formation so much that you end up depressed? Is there some huge problem with having too much synapse formation which the brain is desperately trying to avoid? For that matter, what is it like to have too much synapse formation? If it’s the opposite of depression, it sounds kind of fun. If I got someone to open up my skull and inject a lot of BDNF, could I be really happy and energetic all the time? How come all the good stuff is always reserved for rats?
4. Why is depression an episodic disease? That is, how come so many people get depressed for no reason, stay depressed for a few months to a few years, and then get better – only to relapse back into depression a few years later? If people get depressed because of some life stressor like a divorce, how come they don’t get un-depressed once the life stressor goes away? Is depression some kind of attractor state? If so, why?
5. Why doesn’t rapamycin cause depression? Remember, mTORC is “mechanistic target of rapamycin”, so named because the drug rapamycin inhibits it. But we give people rapamycin for various things all the time, and depression isn’t really known as a major side effect (even though IIRC it crosses the blood-brain barrier). If depression is really under the immediate control of mTORC, rapamycin should be the most depressive thing. Instead it’s not obviously depressive at all.
6. How does bipolar disorder fit into all of this? Is mania the answer to my “what is it like to have too many synapses?” question from point (3)? If so, why do some people go back and forth between that and depression?
A lot of these questions could be answered in one stroke if we had a good evolutionary theory of depression. I’m skeptical that this exists – depression just seems too fitness-decreasing, and the various just-so stories people have come up with for why it might increase fitness in certain weird situations seem a little too convoluted. So it’s not that I’m expecting some sort of evolutionary story to work out. Just noticing that, even if the synapse theory of pathophysiology turns out to be right, there’s still a lot more that needs to be explained.
I think at the basic level there is a good evolutionary base for why depression exists. An organisms optimal activity level depends heavily on its environment. You don’t want to spend your winters wandering around looking for scarce food when you should be hibernating, you don’t want to fight with other members of your clan/tribe after challenging and alpha and losing and you don’t want to flower at the wrong time of year. Having multiple energy states that your body cycles through makes a lot of sense.
I don’t know if fleshing this theory out will help anything though. It would if depression is an important function, but it won’t if depression is the symptom of an important function getting messed up for one reason or another, and it doesn’t generate clear pathways to investigate for depression if the body is as complicated as you say (which it is).
Depression may exist because it can amplify sexual selection pressures. If you get dumped, but you stay upbeat about it, find another mate, and go on with life, maybe your tribe’s gene pool is worse off than if you had gotten depressed about it and dropped out of the race all together.
Wait. “Life adversity” can affect synapto-genesis? But, but, that can’t be.
We just had a 300-comment post that took as an assumption that inter-group differences in intelligence must be mostly genetic, despite clear differences between groups in the levels of “life adversity” which seem to correlate pretty well with intelligence.
Much of the discussion was based on a 10-year old paper positing the primacy of beneficial synaptic effects (well, dendritic, but you also equate synaptic and dendritic effects) of otherwise deleterious mutations.
You should have told us about this adverse life issue earlier, Scott. It might have improved the quality of the discussion. A lot of commenters look rather ridiculous now.
Before I started jumping to conclusions here, I would want to know what “life adversity” means specifically and how it cashes out in inter-group differences. Most minority groups in the US have lower rates of depression than whites (although women have higher rates than men, IIRC), so if we’re using that as a proxy it doesn’t seem to fit the model of oppression -> stress -> lower synaptogenesis -> poor outcomes.
Doesn’t entirely matter. Scott’s gloss of the study is that life adversity reduces synaptogenesis. What Cochran and Harpending argued was that it was increased “dendritogenesis” in people with Tay Sachs and Niemann-Pick genes that led to increased intelligence. The fact that depression can be another expression of reduced synaptogenesis, an alternate pathway for the pathology when circumstances are different, doesn’t really change the devastating implications for Cochran and Harpending, since the demographics of “life adversity” are much more consistent with population intelligence than the demographics of Tay Sachs or Niemann Pick.
I’m editing to add that I agree with you about jumping to conclusions. I don’t think Scott’s reference to a 2008 study of rats is proof positive that stress is the primary cause of inter-population intelligence differentials. That would be jumping to conclusions.
What I believe pretty strongly is that Cochran and Harpending jumped even farther. And that Scott’s reference is a very big strike against them. I find it bizarre that so many commenters two weeks ago clung to such a poorly proven theory. Or rather, I find it self-serving.
The point is more that we don’t have the data for statements like this. The examples of life adversity given in the OP are divorce and losing a job; these are rare, severe, acute events. I don’t think we even have a good model for what the stress of oppression looks like, but I’ll bet it isn’t much like the stress of divorce.
Might have to get even more specific. Neither divorce nor job loss have to be stressful events. Things like “loss of security”, “animosity”, “interpersonal conflict” would be better terms to focus on.
Divorce is tricky though, happy marriages don’t end in divorce, so while the actual event is a one off, the build up is often about years of stress. This is often (but less often) the case with job loss as well.
I think you raise interesting complications.
I wasn’t actually thinking of “oppression”, whether as an abstraction or in the post-modern “micro-aggression” mode.
I was thinking more of direct causes, like high rates of violence or a parental reliance on negative reinforcement.
(I cut most of my comment b/c I feel I’ve hijacked an interesting post on depression.)
This assumes there is a base standard for “depression”. If people respond relative to their expectations (which could or could not be true) you would have people with high levels of perpetual stress not identify their depression as it would be within their normal range of emotions. Just one hypothetical where this line of reasoning wouldn’t work.
Sure. Could be other reasons for demographic differences in reporting, too; to take men vs. women as an example, men might be acculturated to minimize their symptoms and stay out of the doctor’s office as long as possible. This would look in the medical stats like rarer but more severe depression.
These are all pretty standard issues in medical surveys, though, and we can figure them out.
I am not a neuroscientist or anything close, so apologies if this is totally off base. But re: the question of why decreased synaptogenesis leads to depression instead of memory/learning effects – is it possible that there’s a control system-y answer here? I can tell a vague sort of story where having fewer connections available means the brain has to adapt its behavior to ensure that its fewer connections doesn’t cripple it. Thus a tendency to avoid high-complexity tasks, etc, so as to preserve the availability of what connections it does have for pre-existing memories or tasks of extremely high import.
Is there any feasibility to a theory like this, or am I glossing over too many important details?
Caffeine:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2743873/
That study requires what I would consider relatively large amounts of caffeine for the results to show up. From Wentz & Magavi, the study you linked:
To investigate, as I didn’t feel comfortable assuming linearity in dose equivalence (i.e. assuming that 25 mg/kg in mice being equivalent to 625mg in humans means 10 mg/kg is equivalent to 250mg in humans), I dug up the Fredholm article, and it confirmed that this is indeed what the authors were assuming:
I personally do not drink more than 250mg of caffeine per day and I weigh more than 70kg. I wonder how many people consume beyond 7 mg/kg/day of caffeine, the equivalent level at which significant effects were found in mice — it seems like quite a lot!
Bipolar depression shares genetic correlations with high B5 Openness:
http://www.nature.com/ng/journal/v49/n1/full/ng.3736.html
Schizophrenia also has genetic correlations with high B5 Openness. ADHD has genetic correlations with high Extraversion. And in the not-terribly-surprising category, anxiety disorders and such have genetic correlations with high Neuroticism.
Epilepsy!
In my field, aberrant synapse formation in the hippocampus is a good candidate for the pathogenesis of temporal lobe epilepsy. The purported cycle is : seizure damages hippocampus, abnormal neurons proliferate and synapse inappropriately, these neurons cause seizures, which damage the hippocampus, etc.
Autism, too:
http://newsroom.cumc.columbia.edu/blog/2014/08/21/children-autism-extra-synapses-brain/
That’s weird because autism is linked to a higher rate of mood disorders.
It sounds like those are all pointing in the same direction. Things that cause depression cause thicker blood, things that treat depression cause thinner blood.
Isn’t depression one of those things that basically doesn’t exist in the ancestral environment?
My prior is, it would be really hard to get clinically depressed if you’re getting frequent social interaction and high levels of physical activity (which should have been the case for almost everyone until recently). If that’s not true, I’d be very interested to hear.
>Is there some huge problem with having too much synapse formation …
Isn’t one mainstream theory of autism …
Edited because Azure said it better with a link.
Surprise, surprise! Psychedelics also increase BDNF and mitigate depressive symptoms.
As for how it could be problematic to have too many synaptic connections, I have one word for you: tripping. If there were any subjective experience that just screamed “too many synaptic connections being made, too many thoughts, not enough pruning and logical organizing,” it is the subjective experience of tripping on psychedelics. While some people enjoy visiting this state from time to time, I imagine that few people would want to (or find it adaptive to) feel like this all the time, whether in an ancestral environment or in a modern context.
Still, habitual micro-dosing and/or occasional supervised tripping sessions could be promising for treating depression and…dare I say it, even becoming mentally sharper all around and bumping one’s IQ up a few points in a lasting way. One of the nicest things about going on a trip every few years is the renewed feeling of mental crispness that I’m left with for several months afterwards. The best way I can describe it is, it feels like learning new things and recalling things becomes as easy once again as when I was 10 or 11 years old. So, it’s like I get to return to that fluid intelligence while also keeping my accumulated crystallized, domain-specific intelligence as an adult. It’s pretty rad. And it makes sense if the stuff really is helping to grow new synaptic connections.
If there were a pill that gave this feeling without having to go through a trip first, I’d be very interested. “Ask your doctor about orally active BDNF!” One can dream….
Which psychedelics?
What is the argument against “software” causes of depression and/or software cures?
CBT is claimed as the most effective non-medication treatment for depression and it’s even claimed as equally effective as medication. CBT is all about changing thought patterns, ie changing software.
Can we even describe or define depression as a biological/hardware problem? It seems like all of our diagnostic criteria, whether DSM or Beck Depression Inventory, rely on self-reported software like symptoms (“I feel down”, etc).
I’d say CBT works for some people/some forms of depression, but not for others. And depression is a lot more than simply “I feel down”, but that’s where symptoms get murky. It’s very hard to communicate how it feels to constantly be “not there”, when you’re not sure exactly what there should be anyway, and all you have are phrases like “I feel down, I have no energy, I’ve lost my enthusiasm, I don’t enjoy the things I used to anymore” etc.
I think that there isn’t one over-all illness called “depression”, there are various depressive illnesses that get lumped in under the one umbrella. So that’s why different treatments seem to work in different fashions.
I do think biology has something to do with it, but who the hell knows what. Some people may be pre-disposed to be depressives, so that you get whomped with the life stressors or something like “whoops your auto-immune system is attacking itself with the inflammatory response” and as an added bonus just for you, we’ll throw in depression as part of the package!
Other people have it from birth, practically, so even if “life is okay, I’m not sick, things are pretty normal”, they still suffer from depression (and I think treatment-resistant depression falls into this side of the balance).
I have a family member who is depressed and on top of that she has hypothyroidism, so when her doctor got that sorted out, it helped with the depression. If that gets out of balance again, the depression gets worse, so see the biological explanation.
I think there is also “normal” depression, in that if your life goes to hell in a handbasket, it’s normal to react with depression. But once you get things sorted out to an acceptable or functional level, the depression clears up. Maybe in the biologically pre-disposed people, this is what triggers the depressive reaction: “how come so many people get depressed for no reason, stay depressed for a few months to a few years, and then get better – only to relapse back into depression a few years later?”
The ‘normal’ people get normally depressed but once the stressors are removed, or they’ve learned how to deal with them, that knocks the depression on the head (I think this is why CBT works for some people). The ‘biological’ people get depressed for the same reasons in the same situation, once the situation improves the depression goes away – but it’s like getting shingles or a cold sore virus; once you’re run-down again or something triggers it, it flares back up. The depression hasn’t really gone away, it’s just gone into remission after it’s been activated and your system has been sensitised to it.