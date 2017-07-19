Links 7/17: URL of Sandwich

Did you know: medieval Christians who didn’t understand Islam imagined Muslims as worshiping a god named Termagant; through a weird chain of events this became the modern word for an argumentative woman.
The fantastic Hungarian architecture of Imre Makovecz. Also: the Cologne Central Mosque and Michiel Schrijver’s cityscapes.
I was previously pretty convinced that lithium in drinking water was having a significant (and positive) effect on populations, but the most recent study is skeptical.
Ancient people believed the kidney was involved in conscience and deliberation, and according to the Talmud “one of the two kidneys counsels what is good, and the other evil”. What would they think of kidney donors? (h/t Elissa)
You know what nobody hates each other over yet? Quilting.
Study on economic vs. social politics finds that economically-conservative-socially-liberal people (libertarians?) are rarest, economically-liberal-socially-conservative people (populists?) are much more common than expected.
Another highly positive study on the connection between lead and crime, this one almost a true experiment. Children placed in a lead-reduction program, compared to children just over the cutoff for qualifying for the program, saw their risk of violent crime as adults drop by 66%! The reduction of lead in the experimental group of this study was about the same as the society-wide reduction over the past twenty years.
Vice presents a counter-narrative about the opioid crisis: pain patients prescribed opiates rarely get addicted, most addicts happen when the pills get diverted away from real patients. Haven’t really evaluated this to see how true it is but I agree with them that some of the statistics going around about how every single person prescribed a painkiller is at high risk of addiction are a little overblown.
Among the latest attempts to cut federal bureaucracy: ordering agencies to stop providing updates on their preparations for the Y2K bug.
That time Pepsi bought 17 submarines, a cruiser, and a destroyer from the Soviet Union as part of the Cola Wars.
Some context for Jon Ossoff’s loss in the recent Georgia special election: was the last Democratic candidate for that seat even a real person?
Daniel Lakens: Impossibly Hungry Judges. That famous study showing judges are more likely to convict just before lunch has such a high effect size that it can’t possibly make sense. Also a link to a more thorough critique of the study suggesting that courts schedule defendants without representation just before lunch, providing a more likely explanation than judges’ hunger.
Elizabeth Warren as synthesis of the Hillary/Bernie dialectic. I think she’s probably the Democrat closest to my own views right now.
Someone responded to my post using “murderism” as a reductio ad absurdum by pointing out the controversial police training classes by Dave Grossman, “the world’s sole authority on killology”.
Jonathan Kay discusses mob culture and attacks on free speech, but focuses on something important that isn’t mentioned enough. Yes, the PC-left are doing most of the attacking, but the PC-left is also most of the victims. Non-leftists can occasionally get in trouble if they’re Charles-Murray-level good targets, but generally escape unscathed (Murray’s conservative think tank unsurprisingly continues to support him). Leftists live in constant fear because they’re in social circles where this happens all the time and where all their friends will automatically side with the accusers. This isn’t just mean, it’s really bad strategy if you want people to stay on the left. I wonder if part of the success of the Bernie Sanders/socialist left is about it being a leftist space which is safe(r) from this kind of thing.
How much of effective altruism is about doing things directly, versus acting as a living advertisement to attract the attention of rich people with a thousand times more money available than everyone else? I think this is an important question insofar as it challenges the philosophy that doing good is always more important than looking good. Some form of weirdness which raises effectiveness 10% but turns off one otherwise-recruitable billionaire ends up being pretty costly.
Center For A Stateless Society has probably the best response to my cost disease post I’ve seen so far, which suggests the problem is something like oligopolies, plus weird accounting rules that treat “costs” and “revenues” in confusing and inappropriate ways.
Political Regime Type And Warfare: Evidence From 600 Years Of European History. Between 1200 and 1800, parliamentary regimes were more likely to get involved in wars than absolutist ones.
What Democrats mean when they say that AHCA is being “rammed through” Congress (compared to Obamacare).
Milton Friedman on how to change the world; relevant for almost everybody.
Vox on the sordid history of the COEXIST bumper sticker. Spoiler: the various people with financial stakes in the design aren’t very good at coexisting.
Washington Post: No One Is Paying Attention To The Worst Humanitarian Crisis Since World War II: “the danger [is] that about 20?million people in four countries will suffer famine in the coming months, and that hundreds of thousands of children will starve to death.”
Lots of discussion about the recent study finding that Seattle’s minimum wage increase backfired and hurt poor workers. The argument in favor of the study, as presented by the Foundation for Economic Education; the argument against, as presented by the Economic Policies Institute. But also, see the Seattle Weekly on how the city tried to cover up/muddy the waters on the incriminating data, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on how St. Louis’ minimum wage is decreasing, Marginal Revolution on potentially relevant evidence from Denmark, Megan McArdle and Noah Smith‘s analyses, and Zvi (1, 2) on some ways the Seattle data don’t really add up. Luckily, there are enough other cities making large minimum wage increases (and Seattle plans to increase it further) that we should have much more evidence on this pretty soon.
Related: Maine Tried To Raise Its Minimum Wage; Restaurant Workers Didn’t Want It. “Some cried with relief, Buckwalter said, when the final vote ended at 110 to 37 — overwhelmingly [in favor of lowering their wages]”.
Popehat: “There are many very stupid ideas about free speech in academia. Perhaps the stupidest is this: free speech is a legal norm used to protect the powerful at the expense of the powerless, but exceptions to free speech will benefit the powerless. Nobody with a passing knowledge of the history of free speech takes this seriously.” Related (albeit old): Why I Think XKCD Is Wrong About Free Speech.
Related: Data On Campus Free Speech Cases. “Of the 77 cases, I coded 20 (26%) as censorship of liberals, 40 (52%) as censorship of conservatives, and 17 (22%) as apolitical censorship.”
Something I didn’t expect to see a serious argument for today: “The entire edifice of Western civilization – all the cultural, social, and philosophical structures that define the world in which we live today – can be traced back to a stupid loophole in Roman inheritance law.”
2,100 Australian public servants participate in a gigantic resume experiment to assess unconscious bias against women and minorities; finds that there is in fact bias in favor of women and minorities, and that gender-blind or race-blind assessments cause more whites and men to be hired. Concludes that this indicates “need for caution when moving towards blind recruitment processes”.
Everything about economics in India sounds like a mess, but there’s been at least one small step forward with the passage of a national sales tax. “The official schedule of rates runs to 213 pages and has undergone repeated changes, some taking place as late as on Friday evening…Adding to the complexity, businesses with pan-India operations face filing over 1,000 digital returns a year.”
Example-Based Synthesis Of Stylized Facial Animations, the movie – watch an AI convert a video to different artistic styles on the fly.
The US government can borrow money at about 1% per year. The stock market earns about 4% per year. “I expect the government should own a bunch of stuff.”
Roman concrete does outlast modern concrete, but it’s not a simple story about ancient wisdom so much as different solutions for different problems.
A very very thorough study not only finds no effect of birth order, but demonstrates some of the ways other studies that did claim to find an effect could have gone wrong. The only exception is a small effect on “intellect”, defined as whether people self-report as being “eager for knowledge”. Possibly related to this study on firstborn IQ and the very strong birth order effects on the LW survey?
NYT: How To Make Congress Bipartisan. Described by Jonathan Haidt as “the best single idea I’ve seen to reduce political polarization and dysfunction”. Make larger districts with proportional representation, so that there’s an actual fight between Democrats and Republicans everywhere, and nobody is more afraid of being primaried than of the general election.
Neural networks generate Harry Potter fan fiction.
New from OpenAI: Deep reinforcement learning from human preferences. Obvious AI safety implications.
Latest study in growth mindset shows decent effect sizes, persistence at least three weeks.
More evidence against corporate campaign contributions mattering: “We find no evidence that corporations benefit from electing their favored candidate, and we can statistically reject effect sizes greater than 0.4 percent of firm value…corporate campaign contributions do not appear to but significant political favors.”
Detecting polygenic adaptation in admixture graphs. Genes linked to educational attainment show signs of differential recent selection in different populations. Except if I’m reading it right, the only populations that show selection are East Asians and Peruvians, which is kind of a weird grab bag of groups. And the East Asian selection seems to have happened very early (10,000+ years ago), which rules out explanations based on the Chinese civil service exams or any other historical selection pressures. Overall not sure what to think about this.
Someone commenting on my perception/cognition post found me this paper, which tries the same thing and not only finds very little connection between illusion perception and personality, but even very little correlation between perception of different illusions. “The findings suggest that vision is highly specific; ie there is no common factor”.
This http://sealedabstract.com/rants/re-xkcd-1357-free-speech/ is a way better argumentation about the xkcd free speech thing.
Jon Bois’s “What Football Will Look Like In The Future” is absolutely brilliant. The anti-apocalypse is an apocalypse! My favorite moment is the end of “Denali, Alaska. Chicago, Illinois.”
His “Tim Tebow Chronicles” is a more compact/less multimedia version of some of the same concepts:
https://www.sbnation.com/2014/8/18/5998715/the-tim-tebow-cfl-chronicles
“This isn’t just mean, it’s really bad strategy if you want people to stay on the left. ”
So the question is whether they haven’t thought it through, or prefer purity to numbers, or just enjoy being bullies.
Plus of course the deep philosophical questions about whether they have good ideas about how society should be structured, given that their ideas about human nature seem to be warped.
I don’t think, in most cases, it’s being executed by the conscious plan of a ‘them’. I think it’s the natural outgrowth of a self-reinforcing purity spiral, just like you see in, e.g., tiny towns where everyone goes to the same church and care very much about what the neighbors think.
Some obviously do enjoy being moral busybodies, but I think that for the most part, they take advantage of social environments which end up in purity spirals, rather than creating them.
The Halo Effect plus Goodhart’s Law mean that every area of human endeavor will become a social status game, something incapable of doing useful things and focused solely on punishing people for being weak enough they cannot make the punishment stop. This is the high-entropy state of all human social activity, it is devoured by popularity. In the past, new groups that do useful things could be made to replace those devoured by popularity. But this relied on the mass of humanity being in a low-entropy state, so we could make new things that were in a low-entropy state. Now, thanks to the instant feedback virtue spirals of social media, the “background level” of entropy is already near maximum, and we can no longer create low-entropy organizations that are capable of doing something other than punishing the weak as a status game. The ability to do useful things as a group is going to leave us all soon, and it is going to leave us all forever, because entropy is absolutely irreversible.
When I say all is lost, I mean all is lost. All of it. If this was due to someone’s conscious plan, it would not be all-encompassing and all-annihilating. But it is. All is lost.
Come on, tell us how you really feel.
“Someone exhibited signs of an emotion. I can turn this into a status game!”
Thanks for proving that all is lost, down the the smallest, pettiest level.
Mate, I’m here for a laugh. Thanks for providing me with one.
If you’re right about popularity being all-encompassing and all-annihilating there was never anything to “loose” in the first place.
In the past, it was possible to make useful things faster than popularity could devour them.
This is no longer the case, and never will be the case again.
This is true, to a degree, as well, but I feel like there was a short period of time where a local entropic minimum could be reached in spite of all that, in the same sense as in the “this is the dream time” meme that I’ve sometimes seen going around in these circles, where it referred to an economic argument instead.
EDIT: Also just to be pedantic (and maybe give in to the impulse to engage in a little status game of my own?), it is to “lose;” “loose” refers to something that is ill-fitting. At first I thought you were making reference to a spelling error that was present in the original comment but I couldn’t find an instance of this word being misspelled in it.
I don’t know if this is frowned upon around here (but I felt it to be sufficiently necessary and truthful as per the rules to do so anyway), but I just wanted to say that I fully (and unironically) agree with the summary of the human condition in its present state as presented in that comment, i.e. add my undifferentiated “+1” to it, even if just to add a data point that it is not an isolated opinion but one that is shared at least by some (queue comments of: there are literally dozens of us!)
Occasional +1’s don’t seem to be a problem.
If someone did it a lot, I suspect it wouldn’t go over well, but I haven’t seen that happen.
@DrBeat
I believe you have commented at length several times now on the terrible, destructive power of “popularity,” but I still don’t really feel like I understand what you’re getting at (not sarcasm; serious).
I could be alone in this, but I imagine not. Perhaps it would be useful for you to either link to some sources explaining this idea in more detail or else write a more basic post of your own, maybe in an OT, explaining your theory of popularity in less abstract terms and using more concrete examples.
in a short summary: popularity is “social status, the way the games played to instantiate social status usurp and destroy every other activity, the omni-directional punishment that people employ in order to see who has and who lacks social status, and the behavior of people whose social status is something they are inherently entitled to, unmoored from any action or activity.”
My own observation about destructive power of popularity may be described as the tyranny of the transaction model. Each interaction, no matter how mundane or pre-planned, results in some artificial zero-sum or even negative-sum result. “I must win, therefore someone else must lose and not just lose but know that they lost.”
Contrast that transaction model with what may be called an investment model where participants have a longer time preference, lower impulsivity and less incentive to sociopathy and more awareness of the potential for positive-sum games, for example.
I am still in the early stages of thinking about those concepts and would welcome any observations and references to more complete statements about the topic.
This just doesn’t appear to match reality. Sure, status games go on and are often counterproductive. But they’re not so counterproductive as to defeat any and all useful activity, hence the manifest continuance of many useful activities.
I’m sorry people are unpleasant to you and it makes you unhappy. I have been unpopular with a group and disliked by popular people. It’s a miserable experience. But it’s not an apocalypse mandated by natural or metaphysical law, just one shitty, contingent aspect of life.
I feel the same way you do, which is why I’m instantly suspicious of this claim — it provokes a strong emotional reaction, which may be clouding my judgement. So, do you have any evidence for it ? Actually, before we get that far, is it possible to quantify the amount of “ability to do useful things as a group”, and chart its decline over time ?
The willful blindness in that comment is hilarious.
“Hey, the left seems to be really dangerous to leftists and non-leftist and it holds lots of plainly false beliefs about reality and persecutes people who point that out – and the worst part of all of that is that it makes people not want to be leftists – can’t we all agree to hide this until we can unleash a Red Terror or Red October or Cultural Revolution or Killing Fields?”
It’s all a very hard decision to make, yes. Personally, I’d say we should stage a Cuban-style revolution and send anyone who doesn’t prostrate themselves in front of the Monuments of Color often enough to the reeducation centres, but I hear the people who are in favor of a proper civil war have been gaining traction lately. I’ll keep you updated on how your demise is going to come about – I’m sure we’ll come to a decision soon.
You’re much more likely to be killed by a leftist than I am. Didn’t you read the quote from your fellow leftist?
Oh, hardly, I’m perfectly
rightleft-thinking and well. Those that get killed are just the ones that turned out not to adhere to the high standards as decreed by the Great Leftist Council of 1789; surely even righties know by now that any one person who gets purged had it coming entirely and saying otherwise is silly.
Less of this, please.
I think you got your nesting wrong.
In a conversation where the left is being accused of plotting mass murder à la Khmer Rouge, maybe you can find a better person to chide than the one engaging in some light sarcasm?
I think it’s a bit of all of them, but I think there’s something in particular to the preference for purity. There’s a deep sense among the SJW crowd – certainly within my social circles – that to do social justice “right” means feeling a deep sense of dirtiness and shame for being part of an oppressive system, and that one must combat that by constantly cleansing and purifying oneself. I’ve heard from more than one person just how genuinely terrible they feel when they’re accused of having sided with the oppressors, and how awesome and great that is.
Also, I think “living in constant fear” is a bit overselling it by Scott, but certainly there’s a constant underlying level of anxiety that is greater than in most of everyday life. But I think that constant anxiety can actually help more than hurt, because if people don’t properly identify the source of that anxiety – i.e. the bullies using their social power to shame and otherwise harm them – then it becomes possible and perhaps even easy to misidentify that source as the outgroup – i.e. the oppressor class. Which drives people to be even more passionate into the movement.
What is rational for me as a person trying to gain in power and status within a movement can be *very* different from what would be rational for the group as a whole. I suspect this is the situation w.r.t. the SJW left eating its own–that’s bad for the whole movement but good for individual people and small groups trying to gain in status.
Certain instances during the whole ant incident suggest that for some, it is indeed about enjoying bullying.
I can’t help but think that the eagerness to explain the current heroin problem as being a story of overprescription and nothing else has something to do with the uncomfortable-for-some alternative: that it just might have something to do with the 15 years of civil war in a center of global opium production.
Ordinarily I’d expect constant civil war in the area that produces a good to increase rather than decrease the price of the good.
Or is the idea that opium production was suppressed under the Taliban and is now carried on in the open as a source of revenue for warlords or whatever? That seems plausible, I don’t know if it is true or not.
War is terrible for an economy, and particularly for industrial production, this is true. However, wars still require money, and warzones do have one significant competitive advantage: they are lawless. Ergo, an illegal product that only requires some farmland and a little bit of processing that is simple enough to do on a small, artisanal scale becomes extremely attractive.
For the same thing in a different context, there is Columbia and FARC (or, if you credit them, and I do, Gary Webb’s allegations against the CIA re: Contras).
Also, data.
I think most of the concern is about prescription opioids, not heroin. And 75% of heroin users started on prescription opioids.
Do you have a source for that statistic?
The 75% is from here.
Well, that’s definitely a point against my point, and far higher than I would have guessed based on my anecdotal experiences with heroin users through the criminal justice system. But I don’t think it’s dispositive.
I was a rural teenager during the meth years (early aughties, not to imply that the meth years ever really ended). I didn’t do any hard drugs, but I loved pot, so I knew a lot of people who did. People were periodically swiping oxys from grandma and partying with them back then, but although they were perfectly willing to abjectly destroy their lives via meth use, no one was graduating from pills to heroin, because there was no heroin out there to graduate to. It was utterly unheard of, on par with PCP or Quaaludes.
So I think something changed, to not just make heroin available, but available and attractive specifically because it was readily available and of lower cost… and if you go looking for a mechanism that could do that, it’s hard to avoid Afghanistan.
Today only 4% graduate from pills to heroin (via Vice, as was the above). If it was 4% in the community you knew, would you have noticed?
When I tried to look at the CDC numbers reported by coroners, my best guess was that opioid deaths were 50-50 heroin and prescription drugs.
This may be what you are looking for. Eyeballing the bar charts, it looks like about 14,000 OD/year from heroin and 17,000 from prescription opioids, so about equal in concern. But the prescription opioids were a slow rise from 2002-2010 and about flat thereafter, while heroin was almost nothing until 2010 and then took over all the growth.
Well, almost all the growth. Fentanyl, while not as popular as heroin, is an illicit synthetic narcotic that follows the same trend. AFIK there’s nothing about the fentanyl supply chain that runs through Afghanistan, so this isn’t likely to be supply-driven at least at the global scale. Rather, about 2010 something happened that, while not displacing the existing prescription-opioid market, channeled future growth towards illicit sources. Could be as simple as the demand finally outstripping the available supply of prescription opioids.
I think the problem is at least as much prescription pills as heroin, and those aren’t sourced from sketchy warlords.
The Centre for a Stateless Society proposition seems to completely fall apart when you consider the University system. Their constant descriptions of “oligopolistic corporations” already seems somewhat peculiar given cost disease was largely highlighted in government spending on education, infrastructure and healthcare. Perhaps oligopolies are an issue in healthcare, but subway construction? Certainly I can’t imagine anyone arguing that universities do not represent quite a competitive market – public, private and for-profit; campus and distance based; high and low rankings; etc. etc. Who has the oligopoly power here to drive up costs? Are the thousands of US universities all colluding?
Then there is the discussion of accounting. Perhaps they do it differently in America, but employee costs are typically not considered direct costs and are regarded as another overhead. Direct costs are typically those that vary with the amount of units produced. Education and healthcare, for this reason, don’t really have direct costs as there isn’t a reasonable measure of ‘units produced’. He also makes a reference to cost plus pricing. This is normally considered to be a naive approach to pricing of goods, where you simply take the production cost, add say 10% to cover overheads and profit, and call it a day. Again, with healthcare and education it is nearly impossible to measure direct production costs so you would not use cost plus pricing. Finally, there is this idea that retained earnings have become larger and larger. Where has this come from? We would have noticed large increases in profit margins if retained earnings were becoming larger and larger, and once more for government run industries it would certainly show up if e.g. education was having loads of surplus income left over. Even if we look at private industry, the principal agent problem has not become so acute that shareholders just sit around as their firms piss away dividends on vanity projects.
In the original cost disease post I actually put forward the idea that ballooning executive salaries could be a cause, and that private firms might also have experienced cost disease. However, this analysis seems to not really have anything to do with cost disease. The author already knew their conclusion and just started writing about private corporations hoarding money for executives, which is nothing to do with the original post.
Actually, I think a lot of what they’re saying makes sense if we understand “retained earnings” a little more loosely. Take public education, for example: they take in no profits, so of course they don’t have what we’d call “retained earnings.” Instead, we have excess budget from funding spikes, which the administration has to decide what to do with. One option, of course, is to try and return that money to the state. This has been done by nobody ever. Another option is to raise teacher salaries. This is sensible in one dimension, but isn’t very exciting, and won’t get the administrators any attention. The third option is to come up with some big and thrilling new program, like getting iPads for all the students. This will cost a lot of money, but will get attention to the administration and be a “big” enough idea to justify increasing their salaries. Is it any wonder that this is what the administration will choose, time and time again?
The university model seems to fall under the same umbrella, except this time the profits are coming from tuition. The administrators get to decide whether to build more facilities, which will garner them attention and fame and perhaps promotions or better deals at other institutions, or else to lower tuition and increase professor salaries. As you mentioned, education doesn’t have “a reasonable measure of ‘units produced'” (besides students who have graduated, which inflates class size massively and explains the everyone-needs-college drive) so there’s no way for the administration to prove that they’re giving a better education, but simply that they’re giving a better “college experience.” As such, labor costs stagnate, administrative costs rise, useless infrastructure costs rise, and prices skyrocket. This continues to work effectively within the model proposed by the Center, which is better described as “perverse incentives in administration cause nightmarish inefficiencies” than “hoarding money for executives.”
All in all, I think a fairly good way to summarize the problem is as a twofold illness: on the one hand, shameful individual decisions and morality which raise costs to unacceptable levels due to personal greed, and on the other, a structure of economy and society which incentivizes this kind of wasteful behavior. Both of these will need to change in order for prices to go down, and they hopefully will soon, before the US can infect the rest of the world too badly.
That said, the Center is definitely more than a little ideological in nature. They would do well to try and examine how the same fundamental flaw of greed plays out in small actors and state actors as well as in large private actors. Take that J.C. Penney debacle from a few years back, for example: they tried to be honest, but consumers made choices based on ignorant greed and rewarded those retailers who were exploiting their greed. A similarity can be found with people who choose more expensive colleges, for example. It’s all part of this illness, in my own eyes, at least.
The restaurant worker thing is about paying taxes on tips as a side-effect of the minimum wage increase.
The Australian resume study raises the question – we know about publication bias and only the sexiest-sounding studies being published/getting publicity; studies which find bias against women and minorities are likely to be circulated a *lot* more than results like this, which go against the mainstream political narrative. How representative are the occasional news about studies that do support the standard narrative?
May also be noteworthy that different subcultures likely have different hiring practices. A lot of the studies that find discrimination in favor of men are about hiring in business, whereas this one covered hiring among Australian public servants. One could expect business and government to attract different personality types, thus leading to different discrimination patterns.
Looking a bit, I found one meta-analysis that looks relevant (Davison & Burke 2000: Sex Discrimination in Simulated Employment Contexts: A Meta-analytic Investigation); based on a brief skim, this study apparently found that men are discriminated against when a job is perceived as stereotypically female, women are discriminated against when a job is perceived as stereotypically male, and women are discriminated against when the resumes contain less information that would be relevant for the actual job. But that meta-analysis is almost 20 years old by now.
Publication bias may be part of the story, but the evidence is consistent with a world where most organizations have a pro-white-men bias, but organizations that voluntarily gender and race-blind their application process are precisely the ones that are likely to be have a pro-minority bias (since they are pro-diversity).
GitHub had the same result when they gender-blinded applications for ElectronConf speakers. They selected too many white men so they threw away the results since they were ‘against their values’.
So when GitHub or the Australian gov tries gender-blinding, they eliminate their pro-minority bias. When a study sends gender and race-swapped CVs to a bunch of unsuspecting companies, they find pro-white-men bias.
I think there are lots of missing data on that Australian study. I have read it and no individual data are shown regarding the likelihood of each CV being selected in each of the three situations (the unnamed CV, and the two controls where CV have opposite-gendered names) . We also do not know if all CV are equally likely to be selected, whether comparisons take into account the (eventual) diffference in CV strength, etc. All in all, it is an intriguing study, but I would not use it to claim any lack of bias against women/non-anglo-celtic Australians. And I speak as someone who feels that bias/sexism/racism/etc. is much less prevalent than popular media discourse, and who is therefore likely to grant more charity to this study.
PS: I cringed at the line in this study where the authors completely mangle the explanation of p-values.
Here’s another recent growth mindset study.
The study mentioned in the original post doesn’t actually have strong effect sizes either. The strongest effect of the mindset treatment was on post-treatment mindset (R-squared of .075). The effects on actual performance were very small with R-squareds of around .01 or lower. This means that only 1% of the variance in performance was explained by the mindset treatment.
Pretty neat to open up SSC and see a link to a blog post I wrote 4 years ago (I wrote about the Roman concrete).
I was vaguely under the impression that the “Y2K’ work was related to the somewhat similar END of (Unix) TIME in 2038. Anyone know if that’s true?
Laken’s “Impossibly Hungry Judges” post seems pretty terrible.
First, I lost all statistical respect for the author when he asserted that his positive experience at a Dolly Parton concert disproved a large correlation between the prevalence of country music on the radio and the locality’s rate of suicides.
The author’s entire argument seems to be “this is incredibly big, also look at these other things which are similarly but, don’t they seem to be in different groups”. Which makes some sense, but it relies on the theory that the underlying cause is a sudden drop in brainpower, and rejects the data on the basis that a theory which predicted a raw cognitive drop of that magnitude would soundly disproven by common knowledge (which I agree with).
This is without any consideration for alternate theories, perhaps an empathy drop, or perhaps something more specific to the common judge demographics instead of a universal effect. It is a “Weak Man” argument (probably not an actual Straw Man, as I would guess at least some people believe it?): I have selected this theory compatible with the data to examine, said theory is obviously false, therefore the data is wrong.
An empathy drop of that size would seem to be common knowledge among lawyers, and the original authors rejected non-psychological mechanism like “cases late in the morning are different types of cases.” Even if the empathy drop were because judges are seeing cases all day, I’d still expect an effect of that size to mean that — among normal workers — there’d be a smattering of fights in lunch lines across every city every day.
As for something more specific to the common judge demographic, I can’t think of a plausible story there.
Leftists live in constant fear because they’re in social circles where this happens all the time and where all their friends will automatically side with the accusers. This isn’t just mean, it’s really bad strategy if you want people to stay on the left.
There was a recent right-wing review of a number of leftist strategy guides, some of which apparently documented this having happened and having historically broken up a number of leftist groups:
I have a straight, white, male friend who, after a lifetime of voting Democrat, and voting Bernie in the primary, voted for Trump in the general. And basically for this reason.
As a straight, white, male, I sympathize with your friend, but that’s like getting rid of a rash on your arm by chopping it off.
I’m going to hazard a guess that Onyomi’s friend suffered absolutely no loss in utility for having voted for Donald Trump.
If that rash was from a zombie bite, chopping off your arm may be the only way to survive.
Analogies are fun!
The funniest example of this was from Occupy Wall Street. A whole bunch of people start living in Zuccotti Park (which isn’t really a “park” just a windswept concrete open lot) white guys keep order. Feminists and gays and blacks lecture them about how they aren’t allowed to speak without permission and how they should bow their heads when spoken to – you know, normal invisible knapsack unpacking stuff. White guys leave. Assaults, muggings, and rapes follow. Everyone deserts the place. It’s like Detroit only in a few weeks instead of over years.
I don’t suppose you have a source for this?
He’s using reasoned argumentation, man. He doesn’t need sources!
Are you being facetious, jonmarcus? I can’t tell over text.
Less of this, please. Preferably, none of this.
Occupy actually is a powerful (though sorta obvious) lesson about institutions. They adopted a consensus model of decision making that filtered out of Quaker circles into certain left groups mostly via ’70s and ’80s anti-nuclear activism. It works alright in small, defined-membership or high-commitment groups, and is an absolute trainwreck in any sort of easy-entrance environment, because it lets the loudest and most annoying people dominate the conversation. In Occupy’s case, the result was a mix of paralysis, loss of membership, and devolution of all actual business into committees that were higher barrier to entry.
So, instructive case, if you actually care to look at what happened instead of just telling a predetermined story about evil privilege activists.
On the Y2K bug story:
Seven of the more than 50 paperwork requirements the White House eliminated on Thursday dealt with the Y2K bug, according to a memo OMB released. Officials at the agency estimate the changes could save tens of thousands of man-hours across the federal government.
So, this is saving a few hundred thousand dollars a year? Maybe a million? And knowing the Trump administration, even the “tens of thousands of man-hours” estimate is probably inflated.
Even if it’s small potatoes, it’s still unambigiously good policy to remove cruft.
Is it cruft though? Or was it a few agencies putting in some effort on the (similar) end of Unix epoch issue?
I truly don’t know. I seem to remember reading that somewhere, but “I think I read it somewhere on the internet” ain’t exactly strong sourcing.
It’s not a particularly good sign that the director of the OMB (a cabinet-level position!) is apparently wasting his time bragging to reporters about it, or that reporters write this stuff up as if it matters.
Related to the link to Ozy’s post on campus censorship: is Ozy aware that FIRE maintains its own “disinvitation database”? It has its own sort function by which “side” did the disinviting and why, and is more comprehensive. The sorting seems pretty fair though, and the bottom line numbers aren’t that different from Ozy’s – about twice as many disinvited from the left as from the right.
Regarding the efficacy of campaign donations, something which may not be captured by a simple comparison of share prices and donations and which is also related to cost disease:
If all the biggest corporations make sizeable donations to both political parties and also engage in some degree of lobbying over any legislation which might effect them, then while they may not make more money than a smaller company donating proportionately less, they may nevertheless avoid being punished for their failure to play the game.
The most famous example being Microsoft, which did not donate to political campaigns or engage in significant lobbying prior to the antitrust case against them. They stepped up donations and lobbying greatly in response and ended up with a pretty favorable result. They have not stopped donating since.
And autistics. Though the overlap is most likely substantial.
Libertarianism is attractive to highly systematic personalities, which people on the autistic spectrum tend to have, but if you’re looking for a tighter causal relationship I think you’re going to have a bad day. It’s not the only One Big Idea in politics, not even close to it.
How is that compared to the percentage of conservatives and liberals on campus?
(I suspect worse for the conservatives)
Edit: Someone responding to that concluded that yes, it is pretty bad and conservatives are 3-10 times more likely to be censored.)
I believe most of the conservative censorship is occurring at conservative schools (unsurprisingly) – e.g. Religious schools disinviting speakers who come out in favor of abortion. So the national breakdown of conservative vs liberal students probably doesn’t apply to theses special cases.
My reading of the mindset intervention is that it appeared to successfully encourage people to try a bit harder on difficult maths questions. This appeared to help people who generally didn’t try a lot to begin with, but hurt people who did try a reasonable amount, at least in terms of test scores – it seemed to encourage them to persist with tricky problems when they could have gained more by moving on (these results were non-significant, though if you discount them on the basis of non-siginficance you should probably discount all the subgroup analysis as it doesn’t appear to have been appropriately corrected, at which point you’re left with no effect on overall test score).
Also surprising: being female not particularly associated with growth mindset (maybe slightly positive), but it is associated with 0.5 standard deviations less likely to try very hard maths questions. In this light: has anyone seriously studied the “men put more effort into proving they’re clever” hypothesis about genders & maths etc.?
On second thoughts, risk-taking might actually be the more established gender difference relevant to trying difficult maths questions.
Questions I have:
– Is it correct that growth mindset primarily impact children’s sense of risk/reward WRT intellectual endeavours?
– How confident are we that their baselines are irrational – esp. low achievers?
Looks like it may be an example of stereotype threat. See the study at http://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/viewdoc/download?doi=10.1.1.370.3979&rep=rep1&type=pdf.
How did I not know about that? Also, why does nobody have a list of those ships? I was hoping I could ID the cruiser, and use that to lead to the other ships, but if such a list exists online, I’m pretty sure it doesn’t list the cruiser by class (there are only three options from the dates).
Re Grossman, I have mixed feelings. On Killing is pretty compelling, but the base data is almost certainly very wrong. On the other hand, there are signs of similar effects elsewhere, and the rule is not to point a gun at something you aren’t willing to kill.
I was pretty convinced by On Killing until he started getting into violent video games, for which there’s a neat analogy to e.g. shooting at silhouettes instead of bullseyes (so the theory looks sound), but which haven’t been compellingly linked to real violence despite two decades of trying. Pulling on that thread led me to others, and by the time I got to stuff like the archaeological evidence of violence (spoilers: there was a ton of it), I was getting pretty skeptical of the whole edifice.
Cooper’s second rule is still a good one, but I think that might be as far as it goes.
Yes, that is what Vice said, but it misquotes its source. Vice specifically claimed that its source was about how people start using opioids. But its citation is about the source of the “Most Recent Nonmedical Use.”
US States are larger districts with proportional representation (in the House of Representatives). Is the House notably less polarized than the Senate?
No they aren’t, they’re amalgamations of geographically-bounded single-representative districts.
The House of Representatives does not have proportional representation. Each state has a collection of independent first-past-the-post elections.
The proposal in the link is to have larger districts, with multiple members elected from each. Connecticut has five representatives in the House, so under this plan, everybody in Connecticut would rank the pool of candidates, and the top 5 would be elected. Given the results of the 2016 election, you’d expect that two of those candidates would be Republicans, and three would be Democrats. In Oklahoma, it would be the same in reverse (or possibly 4 Republicans to 1 Democrat).
This isn’t a flawless panacea; among other things, it means that there’s no guarantee that particular areas within the new larger districts have any representation, so your new House rep is likely to live further away.
The more natural candidate for PR is the Senate. It’s currently wildly undemocratic, its members can’t make much of a claim to personalized/localized representation (especially in larger states) and that nice round 100-member number could be mapped onto a national proportional representation regime in an extremely intuitive and clear way.
Unfortunately, the nature of the Senate is literally the only thing in the Constitution that can’t be amended:
Haidt hasn’t thought proportional representation through. The first thing that would happen with proportional representation is the appearance more ideologically extremist parties. In Europe, for example, PR has helped give a lot of respectability to “far right” parties, which would otherwise have largely been shut out of electoral politics.
Speaking as a Portuguese (and therefore at risk of being somewhat off-base when discussing US politics), my perception of current US politics is that the focus on primaries and first-past-the-post electoral system is a very important driver of your current intense polarization, which makes most “average Europeans” (and I guess many Blue Tribers, who seem to be closer to what in Europe we consider “centrist” positions) to identify the GOP with the fringe alt-right. The existence of a US far right party might have prevented the GOP from becoming too attached (at least in media discourse) with the alt-right and from apparently losing any ability to credibly pivot to a more centrist position in the short term.
PS: In Portugal we use proportional representation in 20 electoral districs of unfortunately widely unequal size. No far-right party has claimed more than 1% votes in any election, but we do have two far-left parties with 8-11% each.
That’s definitely what the effect would be but like.
From a democratic point of view, it seems pretty clearly more representative for the people with those views to be represented adequately by their own parties, which would almost certainly be their preference. So from a purely democratic stance, the change to PR would is an improvement – it more adequately represents the beliefs of the voting base.
From a liberal point of view, the question is certainly more vexed. On the one hand, the effect of a change to PR probably does allow more space for extremist (and presumably illiberal) parties in the political mainstream and discourse and etc, and this is on some level bad from a liberal point of view.
On the other hand, first, it’s not clear to what extent this is true – because at the moment, some of the people with extreme views just join the major parties. So right now, you have some people on the left in the Democratic Party who would then presumably join a more illiberal leftist party under PR, and vice versa on the right. But either way those people exist in politics. They already have their views and they vote, whether they’re represented in their own party or they’re part of a broader coalition. PR probably increases their extremism, because you have the people who aren’t part of coalition parties at present, but it doesn’t make it appear out of thin air. Second, the extent to which it’s proper for a liberal state to exclude illiberal views from the mainstream is obviously deeply vexed. And I don’t really want to get into that debate wholesale. I do think, as mechanisms for the exclusion of illiberal views from the mainstream go, this one is pretty ad hoc and scattershot and random.
And then on a pragmatic level, there’s an element of a trade-off. Does changing to a PR system improve the quality of governance and representativeness enough that it’s worth a potential increase in the viability of extremist parties? It’s a really hard question to answer.
So basically I agree that there’s a possibility of increasing the number of ideologically extreme parties but that’s not necessarily a fatal flaw with the plan.
As someone on the right who live is very left California, this would excite me enough to go out an vote. One concern I have is that it could possibly weird outcomes depending on how the ranked voting works.
Let us use the example of Oklahoma. We have 10 candidates run for 5 seats. With A, B, C, D, E and F as Rs, M, N, O as Ds, and an Independent I. Could it happen that A and B are popular, 25% of the vote each and thus get seats. C, D, E, and F are no very popular and get 4% each. I has a dedicated following and gets 8%. M and N are really popular (12.5% each) and O flops (1%). This would possibly end up with the Republicans getting 66% of the vote but only 40% of the seats where the Democrats got 40% of the seats with only 26% of the vote, and the Independent made it in with only 8%.
Is there something in ranked voting that keeps a bunch of so-so candidates from your party having a negative affect on your party’s chances?
After running the (possibly wrong) math, it seems like this outcome might still be preferable to the current situation.
If you have 10 seats, then the goal is that a candidate needs 10% to be elected. If candidate A gets less than 10%, he is eliminated and his votes shift to their #2 candidate. If candidate Z gets more than 10%, then 10% of the voters have their ballots removed and the excess have their votes shift to their #2 candidate. Thus if 66% rank all republicans over all democrats and 34% the opposite, 7 republicans will be elected and 3 democrats.
The situation you’re outlining, or some similar outcome, is a possibility although the details might vary depending on the exact system. As a general rule, any voting system is going to have some perverse outcomes. But (as you say) the perverse outcomes under first-past-the-post are probably greater than a lot of the alternative systems.
A good way to understand Cost Disease is — look at industries/companies that managed to ‘cure’ it.
Take, for instance, how rocket technology generally stopped advancing and costs kept increasing as the incumbent companies (Lockheed, Boeing) formed an oligopoly that was protected by government. Without price or competition pressure, the cost of rocket components increases, more employees are ‘needed’ per rocket, and overall price efficiency decreases. Then came Space-X, which built most components in-house, kept a flatter management structure and focused on undercutting the competition. By eliminating this bloat, Space-X can deliver the same rocket for 1/4 the price (possibly lower).
Space-X, and similar companies, seem like a general-purpose algorithm for curing cost disease, or upending a stale industry.
That’s not quite it. (Source: I work for a large aerospace company, and have several friends at SpaceX.) Basically, aerospace as a whole has a very zero-defect mentality. This has been true since the 60s. I work on the commercial side, where we compete heavily with the other maker of large airliners, and the same factors are at work. I’ve heard that it’s easier to put a medical device in a person than it is to put a part on an airliner, and while I’m not sure it’s true, it’s not far off. SpaceX has cut costs by cutting a lot of that overhead. But they’re essentially re-learning why a lot of that paperwork is important. (Some of it is absolutely useless, and I’m glad they’re doing it. But it’s not just a matter of ‘free enterprise solves everything!’)
The hungry judges issue was discussed on Lesswrong a few years back:
http://lesswrong.com/lw/58y/the_bias_you_didnt_expect/
A few people were pretty skeptical at the time, here’s what I said:
Of course I remain skeptical.
I would add, as a practicing attorney, that law seems to be an area where laymen wildly overestimate their competence.
The anti-minimum-wage stuff is pretty much nonsense, top to bottom.
– The Seattle study finds disemployment effects in the lowest wage bracket. That’s consistent with overall disemployment, but it’s also consistent with employment staying the same and wages increasing. To decide between these possibilities you need to look at all wage brackets. Luckily the authors do this and find… employment stays the same. It’s the last line of the abstract!
– The Denmark study does not study a minimum wage. In Denmark, 18 year olds are functionally equivalent to 17 year olds, but they cost 40% more. So the study shows that employers are able to discriminate between two identical things when one is cheaper.
In the US, minimum wages are actually minimums. Nobody works for less. So you won’t see these perverse competition effects. (I guess you could, if two workers in different geographies were competing for the same job. But virtually all Americans on the minimum wage are service workers. They only compete within their own geography.)
In short, the Denmark study is just not relevant.
– The Maine story argues that high minimum wages can be bad for some tipped workers, because it changes the tipping habits of customers. I guess that could be true. Does that imply the net effects are negative? Who knows, this is not a study.
That discontinuity analysis from Denmark looks pretty slam-dunk, why do you think it’s “nonsnse”?
What is your slam-dunk conclusion from the Denmark case?
The distinctive feature of that case study is that there is an alternative pool of nearly-identical workers who are 40% cheaper. It would be very surprising indeed if businesses chose to pay 40% more for the same labour.
In the normal minimum-wage debate, however, there is no such pool of cheaper workers. That’s the entire point of setting a minimum wage. What is the equivalent to under-18 workers, outside of the context of this Danish law?
Edited my post with an explanation. The policy in the Denmark study is not a minimum wage. On top of that, the outcome of interest is not net employment, it is employment within a disadvantaged class.
Seriously? That’s all you’re going to give us? Yelling “YOU’RE WRONG!” is contrary to the entire ethos here.
I’d actually support a rule against contentless disagreement. If you’re going to disagree with someone, you owe an explanation of why.
Edit: I see that the OP has been edited, and the author deserves credit for that.
YOU’RE WRONG!
Edit: Bean edited to admit he was wrong.
Edit2: Therefore I am wrong
Edit3: Damn it, this post is contentless, now bean wants me banned.
Note for the potentially confused: the original post in this thread only contained the first sentence (“The anti-minimum-wage stuff is pretty much nonsense, top to bottom”). The subsequent analysis was edited in later, which is why the initial responses might seem weird.
This actually isn’t true. The minimum wage for some positions is ~2.25 an hour, the minimum wage for under 18 is less than for an adult, unpaid positions are legal (internships), stipend positions are legal (Americorps programs pay way under minimum wage), and there are numerous exceptions.
“Yes, the PC-left are doing most of the attacking, but the PC-left is also most of the victims. ”
In academia this might in part be because PC left professors frequently discuss politically dangerous topic in class. A conservative economist who wants to avoid trouble can ignore race, class, and sex in his lectures, but a leftist sociologist can’t.
Re: the campaign finance study – I think the best case for corporate influence and politics would not be about direct corruption, such that one candidate gets donations and then does favors for corporate sponsors in an immediate and distinctive way. Intuitively, even without this study, the fact that corporate donations are a major fact of life for politicians in both major American parties would seem to suggest this. It seems to me that the primary function of corporate political donations is to help maintain a broad political / ideological structure that is habitually friendly to corporate interests in a thoroughgoing and structural way.
I do believe, personally, that influence and money are a major problem with American politics. But I also think it is remarkable the extent to which American political discourse is consistently unable to come to grips with and understand what that actually means. We really consistently talk about influence and corruption in a very direct, black-and-white way that’s inaccurate and totally inadequate to understanding the reality. And that’s not a criticism of the study, the study is entirely correct to criticize that narrative. I wish we talked about it in a more realistic and useful way.
Also, with regards to that Times piece about proportional representation, it seems to me that there’s about a million things to do that would improve the representativeness of government. This would work if we actually went out and did it, but there’s also lower-hanging fruit that we aren’t willing to do (like independent redistricting or increasing the number of members of the House). The problem is not coming up with ways to improve the system, the problem is the political will to implement them.
Do you know how far along Deiseach’s self-imposed ban we are? I recall that she would be away for one month, but I have no idea when that started.
I remember her saying (back in the beginning of the year) that she was expecting this July to be a trying time for her, for totally unrelated reasons, and I am therefore a little worried that her continuing silence may be a bad sign.
I wish you wouldn’t call people who want more socialism and government control over the economy “economically liberal”.
“Washington Post: No One Is Paying Attention To The Worst Humanitarian Crisis Since World War II: ”
The first sentence of the linked article gratuitously insults president Trump, and then the article goes on about how most of us don’t care about 20-million people who could soon starve to death. I really want to use profanity against this article’s author. If you want the U.S. government to help save these people you need help from the Trump administration. If you want ordinary Americans to provide charitable relief, well lots of us voted for Trump. Given how much power Trump and Trump supporters have, connecting this issue with the cultural war is placing scoring cheap domestic political points over the welfare of 20-million starving humans.
Non-leftists can occasionally get in trouble if they’re Charles-Murray-level good targets, but generally escape unscathed (Murray’s conservative think tank unsurprisingly continues to support him).
One of the major complaints conservatives have is being mistreated and disrespected in left wing dominated spaces which they cannot completely avoid. Examples include all educational institutions, most of the government, the mainstream media, many large corporations. Since there are still huge parts of the West which ignore or despise political correctness, this means you can, to a certain extent, live your life away from this stuff. But not entirely, and this is especially true of more intelligent people who move in more elite professions.
It’s also a bit rich to say that only leftists are the targets in areas where non-leftists have already been effectively cleansed from participation, such as humanities academia or the arts. Freddie de Boer has talked about how he couldn’t imagine a conservative grad student or professor being able to work in the humanities. You also have the targeting of non-leftists in academia, like Jordan Peterson, who, until the social justice left gave him a lot of publicity, was a relatively obscure academic.
——
You also have to think through the effect of targeting liberals. If the goal is to totally delegitimate rightist views, one of the best ways to do that is to target people in your own coalition who are amenable to some rightist positions or at least to talking to people on the right. So, it is an indirect way of keeping the leftist coalition together. You don’t directly attack your enemy, you attack the people who talk with the enemy.
Of course, this has the potential to backfire, because if things get too bad, people may simply defect to the other side.
Reads to me like the sort of incoherent rambling one would expect from a “Left Market Anarchist Think Tank”. What did you find compelling about it?
Frankly, I still don’t understand the concern about “cost disease” as a general phenomenon in the first place. A general rise in prices would just be inflation, so that can’t be it. Of course, prices in some sectors (e.g. healthcare and education) have gone up more than prices in other sectors (e.g. clothing and manufactured goods). But this isn’t surprising, since one would expect changes in relative prices over time, and we have a good theoretical explanation of the observed pattern (i.e. Baumol’s cost disease).
Trying to be charitable, I can think of two interpretations:
(1) People understand that cost disease is a sectoral (rather than aggregate) phenomenon, but think that the sectors that suffer from it are particularly important in some sense, so that increases in their relative price has worse effects for society than you would expect just from looking at aggregate inflation.
(2) People are actually concerned about low productivity growth, or low real wages, or whatever, and are pointing to cost disease as a cause. They might also think that, for various reasons, official statistics are wrong.
Of course, the uncharitable interpretation is that people are just confused.