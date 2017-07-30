OT81: Open Djed

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server, or the Cafe Chesscourt forum. Also:
1. There’s now a Meetup tab on the top of the blog, with a list of times and places for all of the in-person SSC meetups going on around the world. Take a look – and if you’re a meetup organizer, make sure the times and places for your meetups are up to date.
2. Highlighting some good comments from the Griggs vs. Duke thread: Mark Anderson on various things including international hiring norms, Walter on other regulatory issues promoting credentiolocracy, and Sebastian on the way legal cases work. And Robert VerBruggen links this paper on the broader effects of disparate impact laws. Also, Eliezer Yudkowsky on Facebook about the way that minimum wage laws help enforce credentiolocracy.
3. Other good comments: Larry Kestenbaum (himself an elected official) on why (contra a Current Affairs article I linked) it makes sense for the Democrats not to concentrate on Georgia (and some further clarification).
4. Thanks to everyone who emailed Katja about rationalist housing in Berkeley. You should have heard back about various house-viewing options; if not, try sending her a reminder. There are always new houses opening up nearby (including one I’m trying to rent) so it’s not too late to get your name on the waiting list if you’re interested.
Requesting advice.
My parents were sufficiently emotionally abusive thanks to prejudice against me on the grounds of autism that I went no contact with them. I don’t know if they are narcissistic, but they have persistently acted as internet portrayals of narcissistic parents do. I made it very clear at the time that my goal was to be independent. However, my parents have:
(a) Failed to transfer my rent bill from myself to them despite repeated demands from me for them to do so (indirectly via others) due to incompetence. Because of my lack of organisational skills and believing my parent’s lies several times in a row, I have failed at financial independence and now owe them several thousand dollars. I also have lost over $300 in expenses, factoring for lost work hours (I am paid by the hour), trying to sort out the matter myself.
(b) “Forgot” about transferring my gym bill, so now I owe them several thousand more dollars. They lied that I only owed them $700, because although they know perfectly well that I went no contact with them and lost my ties with all my friends and family because I wanted to be independent and an adult that badly they were either too lazy to check properly or so patronizing they thought it for my own good.
(c) Despite my express desire to handle things on my own, I have reason to believe that have been meddling with the body I rent my flat from to stop me being kicked out- behind my back, and not only without my consent but against my express wishes.
Having a problem with this might sound whiny to many. And I don’t dispute that in many ways I am emotionally immature. But an important part of emotional maturity is (a) Being financially independent and (b) Taking the consequences of my actions. My parents and I were severely psychologically codependent, and I was growing up to be nothing more than a pathetic manchild. I had tried for six years to get my parents to change, and they still sabotaged my attempts to learn to drive, refused to take responsibility for a single mistake, and regularly demeaned and insulted me. They do not give two s__ts about my preferences.
I need help.
I’m having a hard time reconciling the certainty people express over anthropogenic global warming with what we know about Earth’s climatology over the last billion years.
I mean, if climate change is really happening, it seems to me that it would be because that’s just what the Earth does. Radical changes in climate had been happening for eons before the appearance of the first hominids, so why the absolute conviction that humans are to blame for this one? It seems that it’s the expectation of long-term climatological stability that’s erroneous here.
The extreme politicization of the issue doesn’t help, and I’ll admit that I’m not immune. The view that AGW is a replacement religion for those who can’t go without has its merits, in my opinion, what with what looks an awful lot like Original Sin, Fall, Redemption and heretical outgroups. The claims of “It’s Science!” don’t hold much water as unpalatable scientific results are usually fought tooth and nail.
It’s troubling to me because this is the only issue where I doubt the scientific consensus, though I cut myself some slack by choosing to believe that climatology isn’t exactly a hard science.
Edit: And the fact that Trump picked the anti-AGW side reduces the possibility of unbiased, clearheaded research to about zero.
Astronomy isn’t exactly a hard science either (no controlled, reproducible experiments!), yet there isn’t a large movement of people dedicated to prove that black holes are an hoax and NASA is a money-harvesting scam.
From what I understand:
1) It is undeniable that climate is warming up.
2) According to models of past climate evolution, it shouldn’t be doing so at this point of time, and certainly not at that speed.
3) The only major difference we can work out between before and after the period of warming is humans starting to massively pump out CO2 in the atmosphere.
4) We have a clear and simple explanatory mechanism of how CO2 would cause climate to warm up.
There may be a better explanation, but none of the climate-sceptics seem willing or able to provide it — solar activity has not changed during the last 40 years, and Earth axial tilt shifts should be pushing the climate toward *cooler* trends.
The comparison to Astronomy is surprisingly apt, but not in the way you mean. First, there are is a movement of people who think that, to some degree, NASA is a money harvesting scam and the achievements of the space program were faked for cold-war reasons. It’s a fringe movement because very few people are using astronomy as a way to justify forcing the majority of the population to change the way it lives.
I’m generally sympathetic to the scientific consensus, but “this new evidence suggests that we’re all doomed unless everyone drops what they were doing and starts working on remaking the world in the ways I wanted all along” screams bullshit to me. Start replacing coal plants with nuclear plants and I will absolutely sit up and take notice, but as long as the solution to climate change is to do exactly what environmentalists wanted before they heard of climate change, I will continue to take their predictions of doom with a healthy mountain of rock salt.
“The view that AGW is a replacement religion for those who can’t go without has its merits, in my opinion, what with what looks an awful lot like Original Sin, Fall, Redemption and heretical outgroups.”
See http://slatestarcodex.com/2015/03/25/is-everything-a-religion/
Yes, I’m aware that “my political opponents are irrationally trying to substitute their former religion” is a regular accusation, but it seems to me to apply to some things more aptly than others. I’m saying this as an atheist, BTW.
The fact that the population most strident about AGW are descended from the population that formalized the concept of Original Sin, and are renowned in psychology for being a guilt-based culture rather than a shame-based one, well it raises all manner of red flags for me.
My layman understanding is that the absolute change is not unusual/problematic so much as the speed of the transition; 100 years is very quick as far as significant geological/environmental events go.
Take sea level. If the earth at the start of the 20th century just happened to have a two meter higher sea level, all else being equal, our coastal cities would just be a few miles more inland. If the sea level rose two meters over a thousand years, we’d gradually shift new construction projects inland as old buildings naturally depreciated. But if the sea level rose 2 meters over the course of 100 years, that’s a lot of coastal real estate around the world that a. will still be in use b. is gonna get flooded.
Similar idea for wildlife. The coral in our alternate universe would probably just have their temperature stress baseline a bit higher than in ours. If the water temperature gets hotter over a couple thousand years, that’s probably enough time for evolution to do its thing and favor coral with a slightly higher temperature stress baseline. If the water temperature gets hotter in 100 years… yeah those coral are likely screwed.
From Eliezer’s facebook post:
The obvious example here (and somebody pointed that out in Eliezer’s facebook post) is Germany, which didn’t have a minimum wage until recently. And the difference doesn’t seem to be that Germany doesn’t have credentialism, but that the credentials are much more specific. There’s a state-supported vocational training system that trains people for a lot of jobs that would require university degrees in other countries (nurses, for example). Also your university degree is very specific for the jobs you can have. Getting a job as a programmer requires a CS degree, getting a job as an engineer requires an engineering degree, getting a job as a statistician requires a math degree, getting a job as a teacher requires a teaching degree and so on. Medical doctors don’t take some unrelated bachelor first but essentially immediately start with the equivalent of medical school. The degrees also don’t have a lot of unrelated classes like in the USA. If you study physics, you’ll have only physics and math and maybe a handful other science classes. University is seen as something that prepares you for a narrow range of specific jobs.
What do people mean when they say ‘Abstract objects exist’, and what’s a good argument for believing this claim? I found the corresponding SEP article unhelpful.
“These completely non-corporeal entities need to exist or my intricate worldview falls apart!”
See: mathematical and moral realism, Platonic idealism, etc.
I find SEP articles TL;DR. Even when I do manage to muddle through one, I find I’ve forgotten almost everything within a few days at most. Personally, slide notes are far more effective for learning a new field than large, dense texts, and I include textbooks under that. Superficial learning, maybe, but what’s the point of struggling with large texts if I’ll just forget everything anyway?
I guess I’d like a defense from someone with a more favourable view of it… But the tweet that led to me asking this ( https://twitter.com/1renist/status/891371324194598912 ) is certainly an example of what you’re referring to.
I don’t think moral realists describe ethics as “objects.” Two plus two may equal four without there existing any platonic twos or fours out there.
Are there any anti-depressants that aren’t sedatives? I figure there must be, but I don’t know the first thing about mental meds.
I don’t think most of them are sedatives (per se, as in falling into a certain pharmacological category) at all, though some have sedative effects on some people.
I, for one, always found them highly activating and had to take them in the morning.