Classified Thread 2: Best In Classified

I’m still on vacation, so here’s another classified thread. Post ads, personals, and any interesting success stories from the last thread.
…and I’ll start. SSC is part of a wider movement of philosophy enthusiasts, transhumanists, effective altruists, etc which has somehow ended up with the simultaneously boring and arrogant moniker of “the rationalist community”. We’ve developed a small intellectual/social scene in the SF Bay Area, with a few hundred interesting people who hang out together and cooperate on various projects. Since rent in the Bay is so high, a lot of the rationalists there are living in group houses, which have become nuclei for social events and cooperation.
Four of these have ended out clustered on Ward Street in Berkeley, and we’re thinking we might as well try to accelerate this and turn the area into a center of the community. We’ve been trying to snatch up houses in the area, and we just got dibs on four houses immediately adjacent to the existing rationalist cluster that are currently available for rent:
1. A five bedroom house for ~$5500/month, available now
2. A four bedroom house for ~$4200/month, available now
3. A seven-to-eight bedroom house, cost to be determined, available 9/1/17
4. A three bedroom house for ~$3100/month, available now (not adjacent to existing cluster; a few blocks away)
All of these are owned by the same landlord, who we’ve previously found pretty reasonable. They’re all kind of old and not going to win any Modern Architectural Design awards or even Especially Well Maintained awards, but we think (investigations still ongoing) that they’re basically solid and in good shape. Pictures and viewings available on request.
We’re currently looking for people who might be interested, either in renting entire houses, or in taking single rooms in what will probably become group houses. Existing community members are of course welcome to apply, but so is anyone who’s reading this and who thinks the idea sounds interesting. If interested, contact katja.s.grace[at]gmail[dot]com for more information and to arrange viewings, etc.
(disclaimer: I enjoyed living in the Bay Area, but I can’t deny that the prices are terrible, the local politics absurd, and the density at just the right level to frustrate lovers of big cities and quiet suburbs alike. Experiences with the rationalist community there vary widely, from people who say it was life-changingly good to people who found it disappointing and difficult to get into. The housing situation here might make it easier to get into, but no guarantees)
*New Blog — seeking readers*
bartlebysbackpack.com
30k words of content, and updating twice weekly
Topics include: (insert “meta” as applicable)
Rationalist methodology: http://bartlebysbackpack.com/2017/04/on-ignoring-good-ideas-in-science-part-1/
Cultural analysis: http://bartlebysbackpack.com/2017/06/why-is-harry-potter-popular-a-rebuttal/
Video game analysis: http://bartlebysbackpack.com/2017/05/defending-the-indefensible-skyrims-thieves-guild-part-1/
Political analysis: http://bartlebysbackpack.com/2017/07/will-rogers-bernie-sanders-and-donald-trump/
Programing: http://bartlebysbackpack.com/2017/07/announcing-programming-projects-blog-commitments/
[Ok, dropping the classified shtick, I really would appreciate any feedback if any of the above sound interesting.]
Wow, look at those numbers! My life circumstances are such that I live somewhere else and pay a different amount for rent.
Hi everyone!
I’m an aspiring rationalist / effective altruist from Israel and a MIRI research associate.
I found that email is my favorite mode of Internet socializing, so I’m looking for people who would like to have an email correspondence with me. The idea is replying with roughly weekly frequency, writing about random thoughts, ideas and recent personal events. Currently I have such a correspondence with 3 people, and it is fun.
Basic information about me can be found here. My email address in rot13 is gbc.fdhnex@tznvy.pbz. If you want to start a correspondence, just send me an email! If you don’t know how to start, consider:
* Telling me about yourself
* Asking me about me
* Sharing an idea you have
* Talking about a problem that troubles you
* Infodumping about anything
* Anything else that comes to mind!
* (Only thing that probably won’t work is asking my opinion about some essay on the Internet, since chances are I will never get around to reading it)
Hi Vadim!
If you’re looking for people you know in real life to correspond with, feel free to email me (edanm@btlms.com). I don’t come around much to the rationality meetings anymore unfortunately, but would love to talk more with you about anything 🙂
I like this blog a lot and I think some of the people who read this one might like mine, even though mine is not at all like this one.
My blog, The Universe of Discourse, is very widely ranging. I write a lot of posts about programming and mathematics, which may not be of general interest. But recent articles have also included:
* A series of articles on how to make a computer decide when a pair of anagram words are interesting. (Not interesting: “hangover” / “overhang”; interesting: “directional” / “clitoridean”) [1] [2] [3] [4]
* The traditional Telegu number system writes decimals in base 4.
* How I’ve been able to suffer less, when doing my annual self-evaluation for my employer, than in the past.
Some older ones of which I’m especially proud:
* I discovered that a mountain on Ceres was accidentally named after a fictitious eggplant festival and I helped get its name changed.
* A 26-part series deciphering and analyzing a coded message that was sent into space to attempt to communicate with aliens.
* A long response to a Forbes article that asked famous experts to list the all-time 20 most important tools
On good days, I write about stuff that hardly anybody else would have written about, like Babylonian haggis recipes, Islamic inheritance law, the differences between the original and revised versions of the Dr. Dolittle books, historical methods for manufacturing spherical objects, which U.S. state capitals are smallest in comparison to their states, whether small children suffer dog bites more or less frequently than postal letter carriers, or what life would be like in a 1000-dimensional universe. I think even the less-interesting articles are usually pretty interesting, and at least not the same old crap.
Probably not everyone here will like it, but it does seem to be the kind of thing that many people here would like. Check it out.
My current consultancy gig is winding up, so why not?
Game developer with over a decade of experience looking for interesting projects. I’m both looking for something to do with my time (other than starting culture war comment threads on SSC) and angling for the Next Thing.
Skillset: C++/C#/Java preferred, I have experience with pretty much every major graphics engine (not to mention several less major ones like Irrlicht and Ogre), and I’m happy to work on mobile and cross-platform, including on current console platforms. I have performed numerous ports of titles to new platforms, created new products from scratch on platforms I’d never touched before, built demonstration software for bleeding-edge prototype hardware including assembly debugging, written shaders in GLSL, HLSL and Metal. I even once worked on a MeeGo project.
My requirements: I live in rural Wales (UK) and I have no intention of leaving, so anything I do will be remote work. I have a medical condition which means I rarely work full time. As a result of these, I greatly prefer consultancy roles and small projects to full developer roles at present. I am willing to work on an equity basis if the project looks like it’s going somewhere (ie you have artists, marketing etc in place), but my hourly rate is also very reasonable.
Drop me a line at will@atthewall.co.uk if you’re interested.
Hello Slate Star Codex Community,
My name is Will Dooling, I’m a frequent reader. I’ve been meaning to post about this for a while and I keep forgetting so this is as good a time as any.
By trade, I’m a librarian, but for fun, I write fiction. I’m slowly writing, then self-publishing, all the works you see listed on this site here:
http://www.theodidactus.com/
But that will take a very very long time. I wanted to call your attention to two books, one that is finished and one that is being serially published chapter-by-chapter.
The one that is finished, Synchronicity, is a mystery story set at a Jesuit university, where many of the characters are rationalists (and others are nihilists, Catholics, Pentecostals, and occultists). Interwoven with the surreal mystery are numerous discussions about the age of the earth, the ontological proof for the existence of god, the proper way to summon a demon, and why it’s so damn hard to get a sandwich in Taiwan. You’ll notice that about half the chapters are named for argumentation/debate fallacies (“true Scotsmen” etc.)
There are a few options for how to read the book here:
http://www.theodidactus.com/fiction/synchronicity/
But you might just want to get it in PDF form here:
http://www.theodidactus.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/Synchronicity.pdf
The sequel, which is coming out chapter-by-chapter whenever I get the time, is about one of the characters from the first novel slowly losing his mind during the 2012 election: http://www.theodidactus.com/cryptocracy/
It involves quite a bit that you guys like to talk about here: religion and politics, lizard people, polarization, mental health, and AI risk. I started writing that a year and a half ago, but the recent election sorta took the wind out of my sails…It’s set during the 2012 election and involves a bunch of trivia and tidbits from that election cycle…but NOTHING that happened in 2012 was as weird as what happened in 2016.
It’s still a good story that I’ll slowly be adding to it.
I’ve also got a text-based adventure game that I’ll be releasing in a few weeks, but I’ll tell you about that later.
I write a superperson serial, inspired by Worm and such, starts at: https://thefifthdefiance.com/2015/11/02/introduction/
Thanks Scott for the opportunity to write here about what I do!
My company offers analytics consulting and coaching for research and development.
With over a decade of experience in applied mathematics with a background in numerical analysis and programming (C, C++, C#, Java, Common Lisp, and others), I can help you put your project back on track. Long term projects welcome, but if you just need help figuring out a paper or a legacy piece of software – that’s fine too.
Scott has mentioned it in open threads, but in case it gets a few more eyes here – a few of us are still trying to get the Cafe Chesscourt forum off the ground. Come join us! My initial hope is that it will become something like the SSC subreddit, except in a better (imo) format and with more Northern Caves references, but it can be whatever people make of it!