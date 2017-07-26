Don’t Blame Griggs

Griggs vs. Duke Power Co seems to come up a lot here as a scapegoat. This is the Supreme Court case that said companies can’t use anything like an IQ test to help in job interviews unless they can prove in court they’re not being racist. Since this is hard to prove, most people play it safe and avoid these tests.
So (opponents of the case figure) this is the reason we’ve gotten so bogged down in credential-ocracy. Along with whatever particular skill they’re going for, employers want generally smart people. They’re not allowed to test for that directly, but someone who can finish a college degree is probably pretty smart. So employers demand a college degree as a minimum requirement. And we end up with this farce of someone going $50,000 into debt to study Art History for four years so they can get a job in marketing.
This is the story, but I don’t think it’s true.
The strongest point against is that the Griggs decision explicitly places the same restrictions on college degrees that it does on IQ tests. Obviously nobody cares about this, and it turns out the Griggs restrictions aren’t that strict and most people manage to ask about college degree just fine. This changes the argument to be about whether a misinterpretation of Griggs has spread among employers, creating the urban legend that IQ tests just aren’t worth it.
But I don’t think that’s true either. Other countries don’t have their own version of Griggs vs. Duke. I don’t know too much about their labor market, but I think many of them have the same problem. This UK website starts by saying “the fight for a well-paid job without a degree is a tough one, but there are still a handful of roles out there in which you can earn serious money without a degree-level qualification,” which seems like the same over-optimistic language you might hear on a US article saying the same. I also remember that when I went to teach English in Japan – a job which required no teaching credential and only the English-speaking ability typical of any Anglophone child – they still insisted I have a Bachelor’s in something before letting me apply.
Another point against – I think it’s Griggs v. Duke-compliant to ask people their SAT scores! See Wall Street Journal: . And TIME: Your SAT Scores Will Come Back To Haunt You. Contrary to these articles’ predictions, I don’t think asking SATs in job interviews ever really caught on, but that’s not the point. The point is it seems to be legal and a known thing which companies could do if they wanted. Given that the SAT more or less approximates an IQ test, if there were some pent-up demand for IQ-testing job candidates the SAT would be a perfectly good alternative. Given that only the handful of companies in the articles above ask for SAT scores, I don’t think employers are really that interested in IQ.
This leads to a third objection; there are some fields where standardized test scores are universally available, and they end up as credentialocratic as everywhere else. In medicine, for example, all applicants take the MCAT, a pre-med focused standardized test. But medical schools in the US still require a college degree plus a bunch of universally-recognized-as-irrelevant requirements (all pre-meds have to pass a Calculus II class, even though Calculus II never comes up in medicine). All medical students are required to take several USMLEs and report the results to the residencies they apply for, but which medical school you went to still matters a lot if you want a residency in a competitive specialty. In fact, residencies are infamous for turning down candidates from foreign schools with genius-level USMLEs in favor of US-trained candidates who barely managed a pass, for unclear reasons. Lawyers have the LSATS (and possibly bar exam scores?) and are also pretty famous for being judged on what school they went to.
All of this makes me think that, as nice as it would be to attribute everything irrational about credentialocracy to one bad Supreme Court decision, there’s probably something wrong on a deeper level.
I think it’s some combination of prestige associated with higher education (from the days it meant much more than it does now), selecting for people who are conscientious (and it’s a good bet that someone who managed to stay in education so long would be), and wanting to have the best candidates (high IQ and college education is probably better than just high IQ in the employer’s mind).
I figure that in the long run, a university education will be a net negative in a hiring situation, given how little is required to get one.
People always say college screens for “conscientiousness,” but I wonder how much of that is just rule-following.
I mean, if you tell an 18-year old, “You have to spend four years getting a piece of paper that will make you more employable, and it doesn’t really matter how much you learn,” well, there are two reactions. Some people will sigh and jump through the hoops; other people will say that’s ridiculous and suggest you do something anatomically challenging to yourself.
You can call the first group more “conscientious” or you can call them (us?) rule-followers who aren’t willing to challenge the status quo. Either way, I can understand why many employers would rather hire from a group of people who have proven a willingness to jump through arbitrary hoops.
Yeah. This comes at it from a different angle. But I was wondering how much the credentially process was filtering for a certain cultural compatibility by proxy. Selecting from a group which all went through an approximately similar process or environment. Because sometimes the hardest part of hiring is finding someone who has that nebulous quality of “being a good fit” at the company. If I went to the same college as the guy hiring, that tends to raise my “fitness” in their eyes.
Going to college doesn’t require conscientiousness, but graduating it does. Or at least that’s the way it was, now it’s almost the other way around as colleges are less likely to fail students.
But the theory is that the mindset and abilities that allow someone to write thesis papers and study for and pass exams while living alone will translate into a professional who can learn on the job and complete demanding tasks, and this is the best proxy absent other more relevant experience.
Which is why Scott was admitted to Medical School despite having a largely unrelated degree in Philosophy; the graduate school assumed that completing any rigorous course of study would demonstrate aptitude (along with the exams).
What Randy M said. Conscientiousness helps with pretty much everything, and doing well in college will naturally happen more often to people who are highly conscientious.
By and large, those are exactly the same personality trait. An organized radical is often an oxymoron.
The standard of English teachers in Asia is already abysmally low, requiring a college degree is a *good* thing. Otherwise every slobbering buffoon from flyover territory would be heading there for a job since they can’t get one since the mill closed down.
I don’t have a ton of proof, but I think a lot of companies won’t ask for SAT scores out of fear of Griggs-compliance, even if it *would* be permissible. Most of the time companies are trying to avoid lawsuits they could win, really- it’s not just trying to avoid lawbreaking, it’s trying to avoid things that look enough like lawbreaking when you squint that people are tempted into expensive lawsuits.
I imagine this is a significant factor–the firms described as using SATs in the Time article are large consulting, finance, or software companies that can presumably afford the expense of gathering data to correlate test scores with a plausible metric of job performance and clearly have the legal firepower to defend themselves (therefore deterring spurious lawsuits). A smaller firm recruiting for positions that are less obviously IQ-related will be more heavily burdened by the need to establish that they’re meeting the Griggs test, and will probably have HR folks who are more inclined to cover their ass by just avoiding the risk in the first place.
Edit: the EEOC’s guidelines for employment tests, in addition to being 17,000 words long, indicate that Griggs-compliance isn’t inherent to the SAT or any other test unless you can show that there’s a valid relationship to the specific type of position you’re hiring for. So you can’t simply say “hey, the guys at Prestigious Consultants Inc. use it, we’re good” but show that the relationship holds for the job in question. Furthermore, there’s a requirement that the employer make an effort to find less-impactful alternatives to a test with disparate impact.
If you’re a manager trying to introduce test scores as part of your selection process, your HR person is likely to take one look at the mess of requirements and rattle off ten reasons why you can’t do it. An organization where hiring top people is vital can probably push through this, but most won’t bother.
If this were true, you would expect that common advice to job applicants to be that if you have a high SAT score disclose it in your job interview. (I once disclosed my GRE math score in a job interview when the topic of my math aptitude arose.)
It *is* common advice to state your degree field/major, which correlates decently well with SAT scores, and people often will list “cum laude” and the like. Also, as a hiring manager, I have seen a few people put on things like AP exam scores and ACT exam scores when I was hiring for a out-of-high-school data analyst position. Not a majority, but it does seem somewhat in practice, at least.
Strangely, I don’t think I’ve seen an SAT score on the hundreds of resumes I’ve reviewed, even though I’m west coast and the SAT is far more common than the ACT.
If I saw an SAT score listed by anyone other than a recent college grad, it would raise a red flag to me. Why are you telling me about your accomplishments from High School? Why aren’t you telling me about the relevant work experience and projects you’ve done since then?
I was advised to put my SAT score on my resume when in college, and a lot of people did.
One possible explanation could simply be intertia. Even though there has for a long time been known, most employers don’t use it.
E.g. this meta-analysis of how different tests predict performance: http://mavweb.mnsu.edu/howard/Schmidt%20and%20Hunter%201998%20Validity%20and%20Utility%20Psychological%20Bulletin.pdf
1. Work sample tests (54 % correlation)
2. Cognitive tests (51 %)
3. Structured interviews (51 %)
The bottom performers are:
– Job experience (0.18)
– Years of education (0.10)
– Interests (0.10)
– Age (0.01)
So while it seems that a combination of IQ, test-task and big 5 personality test could yield good results. Most people look at resumes and do unstructured interviews. Because… well, because people are slow to adapt.
Yet, some people clearly do. I learned this stuff from the book on how Google recruits, for example. Perhaps only the highest performing companies selects correctly.
There’s an expression I remember from the tech sector around the 2000s: “No one ever got fired for buying a Microsoft product”.
Which is to say: it may be demonstrably inferior, but it is broadly standard, and therefore easy to justify. This isn’t so much inertia as it is the natural sum of human incentives. If you’re an HR guy, you don’t get credit for great hires but you DO get a talking to for bad ones. The people giving you a talking-to are probably business managers, not HR experts. They were hired based on their degree/experience, and they are not totally swept up on the latest studies examining the strength of correlation between evaluation metric and eventual performance.
If you hire a dud, and you have to justify yourself to management, do you really want to be saying “well, according to this paper I read IQ matters more than degrees so I did something no other company our size is doing ?”
And I think that’s the key. Take a look at the companies who are hiring people without degrees. They are mostly smallish startups who are generally inclined to take risks, or tech sector companies who have a culture that doesn’t reflexively punish risk taking. Alternatively, it’s you have people promoted through the ranks and somewhat bypassing degree requirements by demonstrating they can do the job.
To tie it in with the quote at the beginning, nowadays you can totally get fired for buying a Microsoft product if it’s not properly suited to the task, because it’s understood that the benefits of well selected software often outweigh the “risk” of going off-brand. Moreover, the knowledge that there are alternatives out there has percolated above the rank and file into upper management. Give it time.
That’s a weird cultural shift. The expression is much, much older than the 2000s, and goes “Nobody ever got fired for buying IBM”.
It’s still current, in the IBM form, today.
IBM is rapidly approaching the point where “buying IBM” doesn’t make any sense. You’d instead say “hiring IBM” like you’d say “hiring McKinsey” or “hiring Wipro”.
Well, to Nate’s original point: it may be that the corperate cultures capable of making this shift have a competitive advantage over those who don’t.
Or perhaps I’m just seeing entrenchment and selection bias at work. If you want to break into an established industry, you have to beat out the current players. The obvious risk-free moves are already mapped out, so you take risks (like hiring on IQ and using open source software). If the risks pay out, you get to be part of the entrenched industry! This may or may not mean you continue taking risks. IE, in 15 years we’ll know whether Tesla has a corperate culture that allows them to effectively take on risk, or whether they took a bunch of risks to get started, and once they are part of the market they will stop.
Or to put it another way, the companies REALLY willing to take risks and try new practices are companies who are screwed if they don’t, because the established players in most industries have such a large advantage that it’s not worth gambling.
That study’s been updated with another 20 years of data: https://home.ubalt.edu/tmitch/645/articles/2016-100%20Yrs%20Working%20Paper%20for%20Research%20Gate%2010-17.pdf
See pg. 65, Table 1 for all updated correlation coefficients, but to excerpt:
GMA tests .65
Integrity tests .46, +20% validity when combined with GMA test (V)
Structured interview .58, +18% V
Unstructured interview, .58, +13% V
Phone interview .46, +9% V
Interests .31, +10% V
Conscientiousness .22, +8% V
Agreeableness .08, +0% V
Peer ratings .49, +1% V
Job knowledge tests .48, +0% V
Work sample tests .33, +0% V
Job Experience .16, +5% V
Age .00, +0% V
Thanks for that! Some interesting changes.
By the way the table on page 65 looks to be all paired numbers. Thing plus GMA (General Mental Ability – which I think is code for IQ/SAT/Cognitive).
Level of correlation is up from the last one though, and is quite shockingly high. IQ + Integrity-test predicting 78 % of performance variance:
I think the fact that the SAT is explicitly an admission test plays a role too. If someone has a really good SAT score but chose not to go to college, that would raise real questions about why they made that choice. Maybe it shouldn’t, in the abstract, but given that our culture does place such a value on credentials, an employer might be tempted to wonder why the candidate wasn’t willing to play that credentialing game the way so many others are. And that’s doubly true with the candidate has an SAT score that’s high enough to get them a free education at a good school.
Kinda like facial tattoos/peircings. Nothing inherently or morally wrong with it, just a question of aesthetics. Except it is broadly understood that even a “tasteful” facial tattoo is an obstical to employment, so any candidate who has one has to justify why they chose to buck convention and common sense in favor of personal aesthetics.
See also: why I have to wear more than a bathrobe in public.
Yes. The higher a student’s IQ, the easier it is to graduate from college. So given that you didn’t go to college, disclosing that you have a high IQ sends a negative signal as to your diligence.
College degree signals your willing to do something expensive, sometimes completely unnecessary, in order to just get along in the system. You’re willing to bend to standards arbitrarily set. It basically signals that you are part of the middle to upper class, and not part of the backward, non-educated, rebels.
That’s mostly why people do it in established fields – to prove you are part of the ingroup and not the outgroup. Fields not established, like software engineering, mostly require expertise and are most likely to not require degrees because they are recognized not as corollary.
In Software Engineering the signaling is not yet established because there is not a dominant ingroup (yet). Ingroups are still fighting each other but you can be assured there will be a costly secondary signaling behavior eventually.
You only find out your score on the bar exam if you fail. If you pass, you are just told you passed.
At least in New York, you get your MBE scores even if you pass. Never had anyone ask about them though.
Yeah. Don’t know if this varies by state but that’s true in Virginia as well.
I can speak to business schools and the GMAT, which offer some mixed evidence on the question.
A GMAT is like SAT on steroids, and it approximates IQ closely enough that it’s accepted by Mensa. In terms of explaining variance in application to b-schools, GMAT counts for probably a third to one-half, along with undergrad GPA and work experience.
For companies hiring out of business schools, a number of them don’t even ask for the GMAT but some rely on it almost exclusively, especially top tier management consulting companies. I think that in my school McKinsey extended interview invitations to almost everyone with a GMAT in the top percentile (>=750) and almost no one outside that range.
I think companies are being quite rational. At the top tier of consulting / I-banking there’s probably a difference between 140 IQ and 110, but for a lot of other non-STEM companies, there really isn’t. To be good at marketing or corporate finance (or my own job) probably 110 IQ is enough and things like work ethic and how well you get along with people/authority start mattering more. For this reason, companies look at who can survive a full term in college instead of SAT/GMAT/IQ.
Every HR guy I’ve ever dealt with complains about filtering candidates, because if they are less than totally prescriptive about job requirements they get flooded with thousands of resumes. Worse, nowadays people know that the “minimum requirements” (3 years retail experience for an entry level retail job) are often there to cut down the less confident applicants, so they end up flooded anyway.
You’re right, IQ 110 is probably enough to work most jobs (almost by definition). But saying “Applicants have to take this pre-screening test and score above 130” would do a good job cutting down the applicant pool. The only fear is that you’d end up with under-employed smart people who might leave you, but that really only happens if you let them get bored, and honestly that’s on you as a manager if you let that happen.
The best point I’ve heard on the prevalence of educational signaling dovetails right with this point that IQ tests are not sufficient for employers. The first big factor is conscientiousness. Intelligence and conscientiousness are even somewhat negatively correlated variables (http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0191886903004380) so a measure of only one of those is not really useful in finding the other. But education is trying to separate out people with both those traits. A highly intelligent person who gets bored with college and quits is not a good deal for most employers, and it’s harder to fake years of showing up an succeeding in college. Perhaps even more subtly is the cultural knowledge that one acquires which integrates a person into the broad culture of educated people. This reduces misunderstandings and tensions on teams leading to smoother functioning organizations.
Educational signaling is still bad for society as a whole given the rather expensive gate keeping to the middle class it does, cheaper signaling tools would be nice, but IQ is not the end-all-be-all of employment needs so Griggs’ contribution to this problem is probably pretty limited at most.
Scott, thoughts on this study, particularly pg. 18?
https://www.jamesgmartin.center/acrobat/Griggs_vs_Duke_Power.pdf
Even assuming other countries don’t have similar bans on IQ testing, could their focus on credentials be the result of the rise of multinational corporations, many of whom are based in the US, and who are more likely to have blanket hiring policies covering all regions rather than tailored policies? Or maybe more generally it is just a reflection of US business practices, which are widely imitated.
Also, you mention the SATs as proxy for IQ. But what if companies are not primarily interested in testing for IQ? Maybe they want to give more job-apecific tests but don’t because they are afraid (correctly or not) to run afoul of the law.
I don’t know how to address your comments on med school though.
The WSJ/Time link pair seems misformatted?
As an individual who has previously promoted Griggs as a causal explanation of the credential-ocracy, I have to say you make a very good case for it not being causal. I think I have to admit I was wrong about that.
However, I think it is still fair to say that while Griggs might not be causal, the same forces/ideas/theories that inspired the Griggs decision – e.g. disparate impact legal theory – are themselves significantly to blame for the credential-ocracy. I would of course agree that these things are not the only reason for the increasing value of credentials (especially in regards to the examples you have previously talked about in medicine), but it is hard for me to see lawsuit avoidance not being at least one of these reasons. In fact, this is the precise reason that was given why the test results were tossed in the Ricci case.
Regarding the SAT, while most companies might not currently ask for an SAT/ACT score on their application, I would submit that this is likely because they don’t have to: by asking for a college degree and comparing colleges, companies can get an approximate score range and know right away that the prospect is among the x% of the country that takes the placement test. Why risk a lawsuit when you can get just about the same amount of useful information without?
Most people can probably agree that currently, market forces probably do not perfectly align towards putting the entire supply of the most competent individuals into the jobs in which they could do the most good. I am not sure if this can be improved and by how much.
However, before we spend a whole lot of effort trying to optimize that, I would suggest that we stop intentionally making it worse.
Supporting Scott’s point, IBM actually has an “Information Processing Aptitude Test” they give to all applicants. They ask a bunch of hard questions based on deduction and logical reasoning, mostly using numerical series progressions and word problems. There’s not a lot of information on this test, but here are some Quora questions so you get an idea:
https://www.quora.com/How-can-I-prepare-for-IBM-IPAT-test
https://www.quora.com/What-kinds-of-questions-should-I-expect-on-the-IBM-IPAT
Obviously then if some companies want it bad enough, they can approximate some sort of IQ type test anyway.
The requirement of a college degree can be a proxy for IQ, but I think it more has the following functions:
1) hazing – all the other people in the organization got a college degree, so they want potential applicants to have one as well
2) showing that you’re willing to jump through hoops and put up with bullshit. If you can’t navigate an unwieldy bureaucracy, you can’t make it through college
3) Because of unprecedented mobility and communication technology, an employer has a large sea of potential applicants. One needs to pair down the list somehow. And very few people will complain if a generic credential like a college degree is used.
I’ve met a fair number of unintelligent people that managed to get college degrees. There’s certainly a floor higher than the general literate population, but it’s not that high.
In the Third World, or at least my local corner of the third world, credentialism is seen as a necessary evil to prevent nepotism and corruption.
Civil service jobs used to hire based on political affiliation, now they are based on a more formal system where a college degree gives you some points, every year of experience in a relevant job gives you more points and so on.
The reason we use college degrees and not something sensible like IQ is that you can more easily cheat an IQ test or forge it entirely, while a college degree is harder to fake. Even if you produce a perfect facsimile of the literal piece of paper that represents a college degree, the country is small enough that someone who actually went to the college you said you went will be suspicious that he doesn’t remember sharing an Intro to Roman Law class with you or something like that.
Additionally, college is very cheap (the opportunity cost of not working is more painful than tuition) so that downside does not apply.
Those conditions are somewhat similar to the US 50 years ago. Most elite professions were very insular so important people would know each other (usually at college) and college wasn’t prohibitively expensive. Maybe the problem is just that those adaptations don’t work like they used to.
What matters isn’t the fine print of the decision, but how likely someone is to get sued. Once employers started asking for college degrees but didn’t get sued for it, then other employers knew that asking for college degrees was safe and the popularity of doing so snowballed.
Other countries don’t have the ethnic balance of the US.
Anything is Griggs-compliant if you can prove it’s a necessary qualification for the job. The problem is that proving it is difficult, expensive, and risky. Some companies are big enough to have in-house legal departments and to be able to absorb the risk. Using SAT tests isn’t made infinitely expensive by Griggs, just expensive enough to distort the market; there will be the occasional company who uses them even in the distorted market.
It affects the point. There are reasons why it hasn’t become popular, and risk of discrimination lawsuits is one.
My understanding of the law overall, as communicated to me by my company’s labor lawyers, is that it’s illegal to use any hard decision criterion that has a discriminatory effect on a protected group (women, minorities, older people), unless you can prove that (a) the criterion is correlated with job performance, and (b) you’ve selected the least-discriminatory criterion among the set of equally-predictive criteria. So it’s not that you can’t be racist, it’s just that you have to prove that no matter how you cut it, the best selection criterion (in terms of job performance) is racist. I was a bit surprised to learn this: the law could say that you can’t be racist, you have to settle for using the best selection criterion (in terms of job performance) that isn’t racist at all. But the lawyers were very clear: it doesn’t say this. It’s more (dare I say) meritocratic.
This doesn’t just apply to IQ — it applies to everything. If I recall correctly, it would even apply to college degrees, if that really was a hard criteria some company was using. One reason this is hard to enforce is that many companies don’t use hard decision criteria. They collect a bunch of info and make a soft “holistic decision.” Such companies are still on the hook if their bottom-line numbers are discriminatory e.g. if their “holistic decisions” just happen never to hire women, even though plenty of women apply. It’s very hard for a company to defend themselves in court in such a situation. But it’s a different kind of court case when there’s a hard criteria: if the company did a bunch of work ahead of time to prove that their criteria satisfies (a) and (b) above, then they’re actually pretty safe. If not, then the plaintiff (often the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a government entity) can do their own statistical homework, and if the criterion is discriminatory and doesn’t satisfy both (a) and (b), then the company is in trouble.
There are industrial-organization psychology consulting firms whose whole business is working with companies to create hard decision criteria that satisfy (a) and (b) above. My understanding was that IQ was perfectly in-bounds for this, you just had to do the work to prove it. And, often, your hiring pool was often roughly from the same stratum of IQ anyway, and the residual racial factor of IQ was stronger in than the predictive-of-job-performance. So it might be more trouble than it’s worth, but definitely not illegal outright.
Caveat: I don’t remember specifically, but companies might be able to use some basic, very low-pass filters — which may include years of related experience — without being subject to the same scrutiny. Maybe that covers degrees too, I’m not sure.
I see in the comments here a lot of people acting as though going to college were some terrible chore that signals the willingness of the degree-holder to suffer arbitrary amounts of inconvenience.
But isn’t college, you know, actually a lot of fun?
Mine was! And I didn’t even drink at the time!
I mean, there are parties, there are members of your preferred gender(s), there is way less parental supervision than you’re used to while still having your parents probably help out financially, there are sports, there is a lot more free time than you’d get while having a job (at least for most students), and I think that in fact lots, maybe most, students enjoy most of their classes.
Obviously, some college students do not enjoy college. But I think most do. It seems way more of a signifier that you have enough money to afford it than that you’re willing to subject yourself to horrible drudgery.
Oh, yeah, college was a heck of a lot of fun. Also, very expensive. I think I had ours paid off within a decade, but it’s worse now. Does it make sense to take a pretirement when poor? Does it make sense to so strictly enforce doing so society-wide? Delay family formation nationwide in order to make the jobs of HR reps easier? I think not, despite, as said, enjoying it a lot.
Infamous counter-example: Tai’s Method, also known as the Trapezoidal rule. I know this is medical research, which is not the same as clinical practice, but nevertheless I would still contend that basic Calculus is quite useful for anyone with the potential to do research, especially given that the article has well over 300 citations and many appear to be genuine, rather than critical.
> Given that the SAT more or less approximates an IQ test, if there were some pent-up demand for IQ-testing job candidates the SAT would be a perfectly good alternative. Given that only the handful of companies in the articles above ask for SAT scores, I don’t think employers are really that interested in IQ.
I thought I read here that there was a change made to the SAT format in the early 90s that had the effect of uncorrelating it from IQ? Am I remembering that wrong?