Against Signal-Boosting As Doxxing

A recent spat on Twitter, which I won’t link: some random guy using his real name on Twitter made an offensive joke about how women should make sandwiches. A feminist columnist with tens of thousands of followers retweeted with the comment “This is a young man who ostensibly wants a job someday, tweeting at professional women in his field under his own name…RT to help ensure [REAL NAME]’s prospective employers know this when they search for [REAL NAME]’s name”.
What particularly bothered me about this situation was that the columnist involved was a libertarian who writes for Reason, and her supporters were mostly other influential libertarians. And they were all using the old argument that the concept of “free speech” came into existence ex nihilo on December 15, 1791 with the ratification of the First Amendment, and has no meaning or significance outside a purely legal context of delimiting government power.
I have a friend who grew up gay in a small town in Alabama, where “faggot” was the all-purpose insult and the local church preached hellfire as the proper punishment for homosexuality. He unsurprisingly stayed in the closet throughout his childhood and ended up with various awful psychological problems.
If you’re a very stupid libertarian strawman, you might ask whether that town had any anti-gay laws on the book – and, upon hearing they didn’t, say that town was “pro-gay”. If you’re not a very stupid libertarian strawman, you hopefully realize that being pro-gay isn’t about boasting how progressive your law code looks, it’s about having a society where you it’s possible to be gay. Not having laws against locking up gay people is a necessary precondition, but it’s useless on its own. You only get good results if good laws are matched by good social norms.
Likewise, the goal of being pro-free-speech isn’t to make a really liberal-sounding law code. It’s to create a society where it’s actually possible to hold dissenting opinions, where ideas really do get judged by merit rather than by who’s powerful enough to shut down whom. Having free speech laws on the books is a necessary precondition, but it’s useless in the absence of social norms that support it. If you win a million First Amendment victories in the Supreme Court, but actively work to undermine the social norms that let people say what they think in real life, you’re anti-free-speech.
But I’ve discussed this before at more length. What I want to get into here is a point specific to this situation: the guy made this joke under his real name. All the Reason columnist did was retweet it and add some commentary about how she hopes he becomes un-hire-able. This isn’t doxxing. It’s not even divulging a secret; the guy said it on his public Twitter. Is it really so wrong to do what’s basically just signal-boosting his comment?
A quick philosophical digression: what are we even doing here? My thought is: we’re trying to hash out a social norm. We expect this social norm to be sometimes in our favor and sometimes against us, so we want it to be universalizable and desirable under a veil of ignorance.
On that note: let him who is without sin throw the first stone. Have any of you ever said or done anything which, if signal-boosted, would be very embarassing and might prevent you from getting a job?
Before you answer, consider this: the person signal-boosting you has much wider reach than you do. There are now tens of thousands of people in the world who know you only as the guy who said that one embarassing thing one time. For that matter, anyone who Googles you will know you only as the guy who said that one embarassing thing one time. All of your triumphs, all of your defeats, all your loves and fears and follies – none of these exist in the public mind. If you cross a blogger, a columnist, or a Twitter celebrity, all that will exist is that you once retweeted a racist joke on the 26th of March, 2014.
Never retweeted a racist joke? Someone will find something. Maybe you’ve been a sex worker once – hope you didn’t put your picture up on the Internet, or else Reason columnists will say it’s not “doxxing” to merely “signal-boost” it so that everyone knows. Heck, even watching porn is enough to get people fired some places. Maybe you were stupid enough to admit you were gay or trans under something traceable to your real identity. Maybe you voted for Trump (a firing offense in some places) or against Trump (a firing offense in others). Maybe you committed a crime someone can find on a public crime database, or maybe you said something perfectly innocent which can be twisted into a sinister “dog whistle” out of context.
My own story – some antipsychiatry crackpot decided to target me, went through a couple of posts I’d written defending the practice of involuntary psych commitment in certain cases, and took a few statements out of context to make it look like I thought we should lock up all mentally ill people and throw away the key. Then he posted it on an antipsychiatry website, asking if anyone could find the address of my workplace so he could send it there to prove that I was unfit to work with the mentally ill. Luckily the moderator contacted me and deleted the post, and it stopped there. And it was never that convincing an effort to begin with. But…
In a world where an average of 250 resumes are received for each corporate position, how convincing does an effort have to be to ruin somebody’s life? Do you think your dream company is going to spend a long time sorting through each claim and counterclaim to determine that the highly-Google-ranked page about you claiming you’re unfit to work in your industry is mostly unfair? No. They’re just going to cut their risks and move on to the other 249 candidates.
Here’s an exercise which I encourage you to try. Suppose there’s a Reason columnist who wants to get you fired. By poring over your public statements – Twitter feed, Facebook timeline, any blogs you might have written, anything you’ve said in mixed company that you don’t know if somebody else wrote down waiting for the time they could use it against you. Imagine the most incriminating dossier of your statements, out of context, that they could put together. Imagine what would happen if they were pretty determined, and sent it to your workplace, your church, your parents, et cetera. How much of your life could they destroy?
And I agree this is weird. It’s bizarre that so many people trust to security by obscurity, when anybody with an axe to grind can destroy their obscurity and reveal them to the world. It’s bizarre that we treat Twitter as a private place when literally everything that happens there is visible to every human being on Earth. It’s bizarre that we trust to these fragile online identities when any hacker can cut through them, bizarre that we wear such different masks to different friends when they could just talk and compare notes, bizarre that we dare to talk at all when we know every word we say is logged and the future may be less forgiving than the past.
But don’t let the fact that it’s bizarre make you think it isn’t important. How many of us can say, honestly, that we could bear the Panopticon? If every valley were raised up and every mountain pulled down, so there was nowhere to hide, and we were rendered naked to any eye anywhere in the world, how long could we endure? Wouldn’t we retreat into ourselves, turtle-like, afraid to ever speak at all?
And who would enjoy this new flattened landscape more than the biggest and most predatory? In the Panopticon, any celebrity with a platform can destroy the lives of any ordinary person, just by mentioning them. It would be paradise for any petty tyrant with a blog, and hell for anybody too poor to tolerate a risk of losing their livelihood.
I have a pretty big blog. But other people have bigger ones. I’m not confident that the amount of fun I could have destroying the reputations of people I don’t like outweighs the chance of someone else destroying mine. I’m certainly not confident that the aggressive-signal-boosting power would mostly end up in the hands of good people. So I reject the entire tactic. I think it’s morally wrong to try to signal-boost people’s bad behavior – even their semipublic bad behavior – to get them fired. Probably there’s a lot of subtlety here and there have been times in the past I’ve supported cases that seem completely different to me but might seem similar to others. I admit there’s an argument that doxxing is a way of shaming people in order to enforce social norms, and that we need some way to enforce social norms eg the one against offensive jokes – though see my post Be Nice, At Least Until You Can Coordinate Meanness about good and bad ways to do this. But for now I just am very suspicious of the whole enterprise.
Lord Byron wrote of his political philosophy:
I wish men to be free
As much from mobs as kings; from you as me
I stand with Byron. But I worry there’s a big strain of libertarians today who don’t. Who wish men were free from kings, but not from mobs. Who wish men were free from others, but definitely not from them.
All I can say to that is – it’s a package deal, people. Either promote good social norms, or be destroyed by the bad ones when the tide turns against you. That’s the only choice on offer.
I strongly agree.
As an autist rationalist I really hate mobs. Leftist mobs, rightist mobs, whatever. Any mob is anti-autistic because it is inherently conformist while autists are inherently anti-conformist.
So at what point is someone enough of a public figure that it’s okay to write about their mistakes or failures?
I believe Trump is an acceptable target, but I agree with you that a random person on Twitter is not.
Maybe the real issue is that it’s unfair to pick on someone who can’t adequately respond with their side of the story. (Hence why our courts require witnesses to be cross-examined.)
So our rule of thumb could be, “Never pick on someone whose platform is smaller than yours.”
The main issue is in essence about anonymity.
If doxxing is allowed so are witchhunts. When witchhunts are everywhere the environment is conformist and anti-autistic. When sacred opinions are enforced rationality and facts suffer. That bothers me a lot.
Doxxing isn’t about arguments or discussions. Instead it is about personal attacks which leftists, alt-rightists, Christian fundamentalists and other non-rationalists generally love. Doxxing is about censorship and persecution. Maybe neurotypicals tend to love these for the sake of social statuses? I can’t understand its motive as an autist.
I think a good rule of thumb is to stick to writing about people who are significant enough that some noticeable percentage of your intended audience already knows who they are and knows something about them besides whatever mistake or failure you want to write about. Everyone knows who Donald Trump is, and that he’s done more with his life than just (allegedly) grope women, but how many of the people seeing Mr. Sandwich signal-boosted on twitter will know literally nothing about him except that he once made a sexist joke on the internet?
I imagine the response would have been different if the initial reply was: “This is not cool. You are not going to help libertarianism by discouraging new members”, then left at that.
I vehemently agree. In observing political language, I’ve concluded that for many people, what they want is freedom to live life according to their values and desires, and the power to punish those who wish to live according to different values and desires.
We have to get rid of the second part. I believe we should establish a truly absolute individualist society where no social norms other than laws and written regulations exist. Nobody should ever have any power over others.
If we got rid of all social norms, transaction costs would become absurdly high. Trust would become significantly harder. And even the absence of social norms seems more or less like a social norm to me. Were you being sarcastic or exaggerating?
I’m serious. I’m an autistic rationalist hence I really hate unwritten social norms. From an autistic perspective non-autists are predominantly irrational and unpredictable.
If we have good laws and enough law enforcement I doubt transaction costs will increase.
>If we have good laws and enough law enforcement
>Nobody should ever have any power over others.
Pick at most one.
I laughed. I think you’re waaaaaaay off on this one. We’re not allowed to have ANYTHING that we don’t want people to do, but nevertheless do not want to lock them in a cage if they do it?
So you would have a law that people are not allowed to talk about a third party disparagingly? Or would only some such talk be illegal, and if so, how would you enforce it?
I think you’re right about subtlety of the issue. As off-put I might be by “aggressive signal boosting,” I’ve probably been involved in it at some or several points. I’ve certainly fraternized with its little cousin Gossip.
I cannot help but think of Trump when you mention bad behavior. It seemed that so much of the 2016 election (from all sides) was about digging up bad behaviors — misogynistic tirades, racist business practices, accepting money from the wrong people, mishearing the name of a foreign city, writing an essay suggesting that women fantasize about rape — and screaming about them from any mountaintop that will give you the airtime. If it’s generally wrong to aggressively signal boost the flaws of private citizens, because in part, as you say, everyone has done or said something that can be taken poorly, then are people running for public office substantively different?
To give everyone plausible deniability, let’s unleash a computer virus that takes over your social media accounts to make offensive statements.
Well this is illegal.
However we indeed need to get rid of witchhunts. As I explained before, witchhunting is in essence conformist and anti-autistic. Any form of witchhunting by any group, leftist or rightist, is anti-autistic.
Better yet, let’s make an app and we can call it offend.ly, it will begin by syncing up all your accounts, then randomly editing and submitting posts consisting primarily of ethnic slurs. If we all do it we are all safe!
Anyway, you run it first. Then I’ll run it second after I see how it goes.
To the broader point about not doxxing people, I think I agree perhaps to much. Privacy is such a sacred value to me that it supersedes other values that perhaps I should care more about. For instance, someone at a previous workplace was arrested for distributing child porn and an email was sent out to all employees. On an emotional level, I was more offended that this e-mail was sent out, than the fact that he distributed child porn (from what I can tell he did not produce it himself). I’m not sure where the correct line is between privacy and signal boosting as a tool for enforcement of values. Also, signal boosting can have practical value. Someone who is a pedophile should not be allowed a job in a school, and someone who is sexist should not have a position in an HR department etc. Signal boosting is less about punishment in that case and more about protecting those who would otherwise be hurt.
We don’t need to enforce any values other than the laws. Any attempt to enforce any extra value is in essence mob rule. Either codify it or it should not be enforced.
How do you enforce the rule that no one enforce any values other than through laws? Not trying to be funny, that seems inherently contradictory.
Oh I see..lol maybe this rule should be codified? Just joking.
Yes this rule needs to be enforced.
This is a reason why we have this forum: http://rationalitycorner.freeforums.net/
So what will you ban when you codify it? Are people going to be forced by law to talk to people they don’t want to talk to? To stay in the room when someone they don’t like comes in? To take a job, or not quit one?
And given that, for instance, most of us don’t talk to most people on the face of the earth, how are you define the not talking to that is enforcement vs. that which is happenstance?
@Mary This is an interesting question. I’m really not sure about its answer.
I wish the world could become more autistic or at least more autist-friendly. There are too many irrational non-autists out there.
The sentence beginning “Not having laws against…” seems to mean the opposite of what you intended.
I wish I had more to add besides agreement. I guess I’ll just say that I loved this passage in particular:
I strongly agree. Mobs are a part of the problem.
What if it’s not a joke, and it’s not out of context? What if someone is genuinely advocating things likely to harm others? If most people would recognize this, is criticizing them or mocking them wrong? Doing so would signal boost their advocacy to people they might need favor from in the future who likely oppose that advocacy.
But I think there are some policies that are harmful enough, that throwing people’s capacity to recognize them accordingly and shun their advocates down the drain is stupid. Some organization, say MentalHealthMag (not real), should know if one of their writers/editors supports some horrible, crackpot ideas and policies about mental health. I think they should have the right to know what the person they’re either paying or even just giving a platform to believes, advocates, or generally finds themselves inclined to. But under the norm you’re advocating here, linking MentalHealthMag to the crackpot ramblings of one of their writers/editors elsewhere is a shameful, reprehensible thing to do.
Of course the initial sandwich example was a joke, and the person who went after you was being deceptive… but what about things on the opposite end of the spectrum, where an organization is giving certain powers to someone believing they’re inclined to certain things (e.g. evidence-based, scientific medicine), but actually they are inclined to the opposite (e.g. religiously-motivated homeopathy). If a long time has passed since their advocacy, or they eventually began to advocate against what they supported previously, then signal boosting is clearly bad. But I think it is in fact a good, honest thing to signal boost their current advocacy to the people empowering them, as they too may not want to empower anyone advocating those policies.
I think you may have been exposed to the “vacuous, deceptive signal boosting” end of the spectrum, and focused all your norm-making energy on it… ignoring the other “informative, impactful signal boosting” end, whose positive effects your norm has just completely suppressed.
You can criticize opinions of people. However you should not mock people. If some little guy is advocating for something he/she can never do anyway (e.g. “Let’s gas all humans!”) leave him/her alone.
Criticizing quack is much better than moral bashing (e.g. “Racism!”). I’m completely against any form of signal boosting for the purpose of moral bashing regardless of whether you do it for liberals, alt-rightists or someone else.
Every single human being in the entire world who gets the power to call down the baleful Eye of Sauron for “genuinely advocating things likely to harm others”
Every single one without one single exception
Has instantly and irrevocably lost the ability to discern “genuinely advocating things likely to harm others” from “being a person who is not powerful enough to make me stop hurting them”.
There will never, ever, ever, ever, ever be an exception. Ever. If you live to be a trillion years old you will never see someone gain this power who does not instantly and irrevocably lose the ability to discern “people I should use this baleful power on” from “people who cannot make me stop hurting them.”
Ever.
“Informative, impactful signal boosting” is a lie. It is a lied told by people who cannot discern the wicked from the weak, in order to justify their continued punishment of anyone and everyone for the crime of being punishable by them.
“Doxxing” is now a word that has been bastardised into meaninglessness.
In the early days of hacker culture, dropping dox meant something clear and specific: releasing personal information that is protected under law. Post someone’s social security number, and you have doxxed them.
Then, of course, it just meant “exposing” someone, for example, figuring out BigDickedPepe1488’s real name, and posting a photo of him on Twitter. Which might be a dishonorable or mean thing to do, but we’ve now conflated it with an illegal crime.
Now it means something even vaguer and more meaningless. Recently, James Comey mentioned that he has a Twitter account, and reporter Ashley Feinberg figured it out with some rather clever sleuthing (James Comey took it in stride, updating his Twitter page to include a link to FBI’s job recruitment website). Note the angry people in the comments, convinced she’s “doxxing” him by locating a public Twitter page.
Some words are on a slow definitional creep towards “anyone doing anything I don’t like”, and doxxing is one of them. I plan to use it as selectively as possible, and would support Scott making it a banned word on this blog.
Why do you want to figure out who BigDickedPepe1488 is, for example? I’m certainly strongly against it even though I don’t support 14/88.
Doxxing this dude is only going to make the problem worse. An ideology held by more than several people usually have some complex background and trying to harm those who hold the ideology isn’t going to destroy it.
Some websites already tried to censor racial slurs. Do these work? No. People use “Googles”, “Skypes”, etc to replace the racial slurs. Censoring an idea never works.
Let those who want to post 14/88 post their 14/88 as long as they don’t actually try to beat people up.
That was just an example, drawn from the genre of “someone sent me a rude message on Twitter so I exposed him” articles, like this one.
Interesting. I usually understood “doxxing” to include street address and perhaps telephone number as well as identity. Out of curiosity, which bits of personal information are illegal to release?
Absolutely. *cough*gaslighting*cough*
Two thoughts:
First, a very interesting libel case that came up a few years ago. Traditionally truth is an ironclad defense to libel/slander, under the theory that it’s never against the law to tell the truth. But there was a case where Staples fired a guy and sent a company-wide email explaining why he had been fired. Both sides agreed that the email was completely accurate, but also that Staples had never done that before for any other fired employee. The First Circuit held that a case for defamation could be brought. It’s probably the first time a court has ever held that way, and if you believe that truth should always be a defense to libel then you would say that the case is a good example of “tough cases make bad law”. There’s a good writeup of it here, taking that view: http://www.dmlp.org/blog/2009/sam-bayard/first-circuit-upends-accepted-understanding-truth-defense-defamation-cases
The second is, maybe these are just growing pains as we adapt to the new reality of everything-being-dissemable. Maybe what we consider unacceptable now will just become normal a hundred years from now, because otherwise we would be submerged in a deluge of constant outrage. A hundred years ago, maybe a picture of a politician underage drinking in college might have caused a social scandal. Nowadays that hardly seems to matter. Indeed, we elected a President who openly bragged about “grabbing them by the pussy”. Imagine a 19th century President doing the same. To put it another way, I would be horrified if all my most private secrets were publicly-known, but much less horrified they were equally publicly-known as everyone else’s secrets.
I’ve heard it said that we treat social media like a conversation, when it’s actually a public performance. When you’re talking to someone on Facebook, it feels like an intimate one-on-one conversation. In reality, someone might screencap the conversation, post it on Imgur, and by the morning it will be seen by a hundred thousand eyeballs.
We didn’t evolve to speak to a million people at a time, and we keep thinking our messages will just float around our little Dunbar’s Number of friends. Facebook’s the ultimate hot mic.
In some jurisdictions there’s a tort of “invasion of privacy” separate from defamation, in which truth is not and has never been a defense. It’s always been on shaky theoretical ground, ever since it was invented – Samuel Warren and Louis Brandeis wrote a law review article arguing that this should be illegal, and state supreme courts just accepted it as part of common law, without going through the legislature at all – and some forms of it are basically defunct due to the expanded scope of First Amendment protections. But in the modern climate it might be worth reexamining.
So I’ve got a friend who’s slowly turned me on to encrypting everything and not participating at all in social media. Sometimes I argue back. How are you supposed to meet anyone online if you never post in public spaces? How do you make that initial connection before you retreat behind private encrypted conversations?
But it’s hard to resist his cold logic. This is just how things are going to be now. It’s likely to get worse, and not at all likely to get better. Hoping on humanity’s better nature to overcome in this regard seems like a fools errand. And I can’t imagine some sort of systemic change to clamp down on it. It goes straight to the heart of free flow of information in the digital age.
I agree with the general thrust of this post, but I want to illuminate a couple of those cases where Scott or people like him might want to “support cases that look completely different to them” for appraisal.
Example 1: Someone in your area or subcommunity or whatever is a sexual predator, a sociopath prone to emotional abuse, that sort of thing. Are you allowed to warn people about them?
Example 2: Someone is sending the kind of “light death threats” commonplace on the internet, not serious credible ones but “I hope you die in [viscerally unpleasant way” to a Reason columnist over some dispute or other – perhaps the appropriate response varies based on the scope. Social shaming is probably quite appropriate here but just by having the voice you’re putting them on full blast by responding.
The case of harrassing people over a dumb but basically harmless sandwich joke doesn’t fit either of these, so maybe we can rule it out, but although one’s voice having a wide range gives you a sort of offensive power, restricting that also restricts its defensive uses.
In example 2 you should not dox the person involved.
Sure. Go to the police and bring your evidence. If you don’t have evidence, think twice.
Also, there’s a difference between warning people in order to protect them and warning people in order to harm him. Telling his employer falls in the latter category.
And even if you want to warn other people, you need to be familiar enough with him to put anything in context. If the only thing you know about him is that “he’s a sexual predator” and you know nothing else about him, you don’t know enough to tell people about him.
Okay, so you bring your evidence, and the police say it’s not quite enough to arrest him. Now what? Do you warn your friends, or do you leave them to maybe be his next victim?
And what if he’s working in a job that affords him more opportunity to cause harm – maybe he’s a meter reader, plumber, or someone else who enters people’s homes? Can you tell his employer then? I’m trying to tease out the real distinction here…
Example 2 is not really a dilemma. You just post what they said with identifying details removed (like Matt Yglesias does sometimes with antisemites). The audience reaction supports you, and makes the miscreant feel like a tool, and no one gets hurt.
Since I’m interested in other people’s answers and this profile is at least a few steps from my identity, I’ll go first. I would certainly lose my job, and all of my close relationships would be strained, but my friends are good to me and I don’t think I would lose them. I don’t know how much it would affect my job prospects, potentially a fair bit or potentially hardly at all. The worst part of this would surely not be financial, although yes I would be screwed, but psychological, because like not a few people, I think, I’ve been terrified for years about the tenuously connected history I’ve left on the Internet or the conversations I’ve had in the privacy of club or dorms being laid bare, and I don’t even begin to know how to cope with what I have said, much less what I might someday say in your Panopticon dystopian future scenario.
Note: underneath the offensive tweet, the author states that it was a joke and the people who he tweeted it at laughed. I can no longer find this tweet, probably because the author has deleted his account, but I saw it earlier. I actually don’t think the people he tweeted it at laughed, but they didn’t seem too put out by it.
Also worth noting: said feminist blogger is absolutely unapologetic and is basically pretending as though what she did was merely “criticism”. And for whatever reason Popehat is going along with this. I’ve lost a ton of respect for both of these individuals.
(Disclosure: I have not read Popehat’s reaction and may be totally misinterpreting.) I think Popehat has to go along with it, for the same reason that Scott brings up here: you need to promote good social norms, not just good laws. Popehat is very concerned about libel law impinging on free speech, so he’s unlikely to accept an expansion of the norm against libel to include malicious signal-boosting.
I think that’s very stupid; in a social sense, attempting to libel someone really is wrong and it really should be punished, not in the same way as simply being racist is, because you’re actually trying to hurt someone or do damage to them.
> And for whatever reason Popehat is going along with this.
That’s not particularly shocking. Popehat strikes me as someone who really, really wants to control others’ speech but is also honest enough to recognize the full scope of First Amendment protections. So he’ll stand up and oppose mob behavior at publicly funded colleges, that sort of thing, but if there’s a situation where people who hold opinions he disliked can be punished without violating the First Amendment he is all over that. And not just all over that, but smugly, sneeringly all over that.
Yeah
you know, it’s really too bad that there isn’t a political faction which isn’t either slavishly partisan, or filled to the brim with ginormous tools. But there it is, folks.
That guy is guaranteed a job by anybody who regards feminists as, at best, hysterical neurotics.
If the job pays well, maybe he could send accounts of his salary to ENB.
The real problem is that ENB does not realize that many people disagree with her.
Only if they themselves have no reason to fear said feminists generating such a storm about THEM for hiring him.
I agree with the idea, but I wonder: when is it OK to call attention to someone’s bad behavior? I would say if you can show clearly it is not an isolated instance, but it’s been repeating itself for some time. Say, if someone makes several disparaging posts and comments against some “great value”.
I find difficulty in defining what would constitute “several” posts; and what would constitute “show clearly”. In other words, how many errors are one too many? And how much space should be dedicated to debating till it is beyond reasonable doubt it is not faulty understanding?
PS: First time commenting; can’t keep up with the rhythm.
This is his/her right to free speech.
I disagree with the left, the right, the alt-right, etc. Do I try to dox humanity for not sharing my values?
Having different values from yours isn’t an “error” at all.
Agree that there is such a thing as “the spirit” of the idea of free speech which is more than just not actively censoring someone.
I think the problem society is trying to work out right now is that social media gets used in two very different ways: media personalities, celebrities, journalists (and now POTUSs) use it to make intentionally public statements meant as “news.” They attach their name to it and (theoretically) stand by it on their name as a journalist, etc.
But then there’s the way the 99% of the population who aren’t celebrities or journalists use the internet, which is more like a coffee shop or crowded bar. Theoretically you know anyone could overhear you, but for all practical purposes, you’re just talking to your friends, acquaintances, fellow quilting enthusiasts, etc. You don’t expect or want what you’re saying to ever really leave those circles, and 99.99% of the time, it never does, so you feel fairly secure (there may be some hypocrisy here: some people might enjoy the limelight so long as it’s positive but then claim they never wanted the attention if it turns negative; personally, any tweet, facebook message, etc. I wrote going “viral” for ill or good would make me deeply uneasy if it were about anything more than a cute video of my cat).
This also raises the question of who “counts” as a journalist. Is Scott? On the one hand, no, he’s not a professional journalist and his audience is small compared to most major papers or TV networks or even some youtubers. On the other hand, he writes and a lot of people he doesn’t know read. He links Vox and Vox responds. He criticizes x with the hope that not just his buddies will agree with him, but maybe it will slightly influence debate on the subject. Does that make him a “journalist”? A “public personality”? Not sure. He does still use a pseudonym of sorts, but he’s also obviously not trying super hard to be anonymous.
And I can sympathize with him on all this, because while I don’t have a blog or near as much an audience, it is nice to feel sometimes like there’s nothing between you and expressing your views to the world. The egalitarianism where Donald Trump may read and retweet some random teenagers post.
But is there some threshold of popularity where you cross and officially become “fair game”? So long as you claim to want to be anonymous does everyone owe it to you not to try to discover your identity even on the off chance you become super influential? Or maybe this is the wrong question to ask and we should be allowing celebrities and journalists more anonymity?
I was very actively against anonymous posting here when we had that debate (now we only have one “anonymous” and fortunately he’s not a jerk), because it very obviously lowered the quality. At the same time, I think I understand a bit better some of the arguments for it (or 4chan for that matter) made back then: if you want your internet conversation to actually be like a conversation in a bar, then the best way is to make that conversation both anonymous and self-destructing (people can screencap, of course, but 4chan doesn’t archive). Hence “snapchat” and all that. These, of course, open up the possibility of different sorts of abuse.
But what about that huge middle ground which is neither totally anonymous, self-destructing shitposting or dick pics, but also not an editorial in a major newspaper with the author’s name attached? I guess we’re still figuring out how that works, though I am in favor of erring the side on respecting privacy and giving a platform to free speech as much as possible.
I believe everyone should be anonymous on a rationalist forum because to be truly rational you have to address the taboo topics instead of avoiding them. Since there are so many witchhunting mobs out there we have to be anonymous.
Very well said and cogently argued as always. I’d also make another line of argument that would hopefully appeal to the self-interest of those holding the whip-hand–what’s the end game of signal boosting/social norms of shaming things out of existence? (Because I feel like the biggest problem with this is some hypothetical social justice campus activist saying “yeah, I agree that if homophobes/racists were in charge, and applied this norm, it would be bad. But they’re not, so who cares?”)
Like, consider the analogy Scott made about homosexuality in a anti-homosexual community. In such a community, presumably the government, the church, civil society at the micro level of friends and family, etc. strongly discourage homosexual behavior and pro-homosexual beliefs by loudly agreeing as a group that homosexuality is awful and shaming people who don’t conform. And maybe that succeeds at making closeted homosexuals feel bad about themselves and being more discreet about their homosexuality. But does that really succeed in eliminating the allegedly sinful desires in the first place? It seems to me that it would just make people much more circumspect about expressing them.
Likewise, I think that if you use social shaming to censor certain opinions, like misogyny in the case in the OP, it’s really unlikely to actually persuade people that those opinions are bad. (The opinion in question may in fact be factually/morally bad or good, I just mean that I think it’s unlikely that censoring it makes people more likely to genuinely reject it.) I think it just makes people be more careful about expressing the said opinion in public, even as they may hold, research and discuss it in private.
So I think that potentially leads to really dangerous situations for pro-censorship people, where they think that everyone agrees with them and that no one could possibly disagree with them in the current year, but in fact a counter-culture has been developing its ideas in secret, and one day they wake up and find that they’re about to be thrown out of power with barely any warning. I think one might say that this is kind of what happened to e.g. communism in the former Soviet bloc. (Or even to tsarism in 1917.)
At the end of the day, I think that the most effective political movement/society will be based on getting people to voluntarily accept its ideas, rather than making people too afraid to disagree with them in public.
But anyway, let me take this opportunity to again boost the “what a great SSC post” signal.
Exactly. Censorship never works. For example censorship of Pepe, 14/88 etc isn’t going to get rid of White Nationalism. It is going to stay for socioeconomic and sociopolitical reasons.
Based on how I’ve heard people talk, many have a model where racism, sexism etc. aren’t something that emerges in people individually, based on human nature. Instead it’s seen more like a disease, spreading by contagion – which implies that it can be destroyed by preventing it from propagating. I don’t think that’s true, and using a bad model like that is likely to backfire. Like that thrown out of power without a warning thing. It’s already happening.
I have this idea that some day a random person will be accused of something in his private life (racism, sexism, etc) and pressure will be put on the company he works for to fire him, and the company will say no, he does good work and his private life is his so say what he wants to, all his communications at work are civil and appropriate.
I’m not sure if that day will every be a reality, but there might be a chance.
I hope that day will come.
We need to separate thoughts, speech and actions. If your actions are good you are good. We should be pretty lenient on speech as long as there are no serious consequences. (i.e. Bullying an individual is not OK but posting any weird thought is OK) We shouldn’t care about what people think at all.
Pretty certain the answer is “almost none of it”. But then, aside from visiting your blog, I basically don’t live in your world and I think it is important to understand that the world is bigger and more diverse than you give credit for. There are lots of places where you don’t have to post, tumble, and tweet controversial tribal-affiliation signals to fit in, and there are lots of places where people don’t much care if you slipped up and made a racist joke or wore a MAGA hat once upon a time. There are lots of jobs where nobody much cares, because they don’t have to answer to twitter mobs. My company’s largest product, and the only one even vaguely public-facing, is mission assurance for GPS satellites. Think they are afraid of the social justice contingent organizing a boycott of GPS if they find out what I’ve said about SJ? Get real. I’ve had FBI special agents devoted to the task of sorting through my background and determine whether I should keep my job. Whatever I’ve said and done, they know and my bosses know and they don’t care.
Same goes for anyone who would work for me. I do get about 250 resumes for every position, and I’m not sure you understand how that works. I certainly don’t dig through 250 social media profiles and decide which ones to reject, and I don’t keep a blacklist of people whose dox have been emailed to me with a “do not hire!” flag by some do-gooder. I’m pretty sure our HR department doesn’t either. Because this,
Isn’t true. There will also be your college degree and your GPA, however little you think those are worth. There will be your resume with your jobs and internships and all your other accomplishments, the list of things you have done that make me think you can do what I need you to do. And there will be all the people who know you and will speak up for you when it matters. So I’m going to throw out 240 of those resumes because they don’t pass those filters. The rest, I’m going to be making a phone call to an actual person, and it’s going to be a person who I already think is (by my idiosyncratic standards) in the top 5% of an already selective profession. If I like what I hear, do you think I’m going to balk because some overzealous SJW made sure I know about that racist joke they made once?
I do agree that we should strive for a broad norm of “no doxxing” everywhere. But I am fairly confident that the actual consequence of being doxxed, for anyone who isn’t three-sigma offensive or two-sigma exhibitionistic, is to be ostracized, ridiculed, or exiled from a distinct minority of both social and professional communities. They just happen to be communities you chose to live in.
But people do get fired for things they said online – this actually happens. There was a university professor who recently got fired for a borderline racial slur they wrote on an online review (under their real name).
Rhazib Khan got fired from the NYT for saying things that were a little too close to racism many years ago on an obscure forum (as far as I can tell, his beliefs on the topic are the same as Charles Murray).
People get fired for all kinds of BS reasons. Do you really think a normal person is more likely to be fired for their MAGA hat, or for mis-remembering their bosses name, or for making a typo on form 123424-2C? This discussion would really benefit from quantification, if that were possible…
I’m not arguing that one should fear being doxxed in general, or that it is a large portion of firings. However, if you have said off color things online and someone is threatening to doxx you, then yes they can damage you professionally.
My more considered point is that you can already be fired for no reason, so it’s not a big deal if you can now also be fired for a silly reason. Hiring seems like a bigger deal (since possible employers have so little information and fun toxoplasmic stuff stands out more than your 4th grade GPA), and social ostracism seems like bigger deal.
Serious question: if this was 2007 instead of 2017 and you were still in your PhD program, would your answer to this question change? What if it was 1997 and you hadn’t even applied for it yet?
If you’re established, with a history of quality work in your industry, then yeah there’s not as much to worry about from malicious bloggers. The thing is, SSC skews very young. When you don’t have much of a professional reputation to start with it’s a lot easier to tear you down.
My CV doesn’t look half bad, and as of last week it got that much nicer looking. But it’s still an awfully short document. I’d want something a lot thicker in my pocket if I was counting on it to stop bullets for me.
Sure, most of us don’t go trolling through the social media history of people we’re interviewing. But most of us do work for corporations or universities that are very interested in virtue signalling. It’s not our call to make. There are very, very few companies that are willing to drag their names through the mud to go to bat for one of their white-collar wage slaves. Even if he is an above-average wage slave. It’s just bad business.
I’m not persuaded this is a real problem. If you’re looking for a low-level position, is an employer actually going to go to the trouble to find out what you’ve been saying on the internet? That sounds like a pain, if only because many people have common names, so the employer would need to be able to sort through the false duplicates to get a good signal. There are so many other things they could be looking at instead. And if on the other hand you are applying for a high position, surely you have all sorts of accomplishments you can point to that internet trash talk fades into the distance.
Sure, if your name is John Smith. Or Johan Larson for that matter. Doesn’t work so well for those of us with more unusual names (I believe my real name is more unusual than my handle).
Unless you’re applying to a company that’s been under the microscope, like Uber. Or in an SJW-converged company, though in that case you’re probably better off being rejected.
How many of us can say, honestly, that we could bear the Panopticon? If every valley were raised up and every mountain pulled down, so there was nowhere to hide, and we were rendered naked to any eye anywhere in the world, how long could we endure?
I kind of assumed that everyone knew about the Panopticon and could survive it. I’ve always avoided posting my real name (or giving away too much identifying info) on the internet for approximately this reason, and I figured that the only people who didn’t were either public figures, or the type of idiot who gets fired because he posts drunk party photos on Facebook where he has his boss friended.
To me, using your real name on the internet is foolishness akin to leaving your door unlocked in a city known for burglaries. This article implying that people don’t properly compartmentalize their online lives is genuinely horrifying to me. It’s like watching someone with no muzzle discipline handle a gun: Jesus Christ, be careful with that!
I can’t help but feel like a good norm is to treat this like a crime of opportunity and stop creating so much opportunity. It’s the current year and everyone has heard of doxing, so why are people still leaving their virtual doors unlocked?
The problem with your approach is that a handle offers only modest protection. There are many ways for motivated parties to see through them. But having the handle may tempt you to speak too freely in an essentially public place, leading to embarrassing situations if someone manages to see through your handle.
That strikes me as real concern, and it’s why I swing the other way. I use my real name, making it clear to myself most of all that what I am saying I am saying in public. And hopefully that will keep me from saying anything too provocative.
I’m here as well.
I’m also fairly well in John Shilling’s situation above: I work for a large financial company which does not appear remotely sensitive to the whims of the aforementioned mobs.
I say a fair amount of moderately provocative things under my own name, and I’ve yet to come under the panopticon spotlight myself for it, or suffer any kind of consequence in my greater life.
I’m pretty sure that the actual capacity of the aforementioned mobs to inflict harm is overstated. Have we heard from the joke-maker in the original article stating that he’s suffered from this attention yet?
I found it noteworthy that ENB justifies her actions by arguing that this sort of joke is what discourages young women from joining the libertarian movement. I did a Google search and found that she’s argued against the thesis that single women are far more likely to vote Democratic because they rely on the welfare state in the absence of the traditional home and hearth. Although some of her points are obsolete — she argues, for example, that single men are also far more likely to vote Democratic to show that gender doesn’t play a role in it, but that changed this year; Trump lost the unmarried male vote by just 2%, whereas Romney and Bush lost that vote by double-digits. The unmarried female vote stayed as Democratic as ever.
Yeah, this incident in particular is far more likely to turn people away from being libertarians. Who wants to hang out with a bunch of self-righteous tattletales?
I am assuming that when Scott singles out libertarians in the post it’s because of the identity of this particular doxxer as well as the idea that libertarians should, in theory, be the staunchest proponents of real free speech and not just “letter of the law” free speech. I hope he doesn’t intend to single out libertarians as especially bad doxxers or free speech opponents, because that would seem to me as clearly wrong when comparing libertarians to most other groups.
Well, if they keep letting libertarian feminists into their club, that might not be true for that much longer ;P
Those of us in tech recognize this as standard SJW narrative.
as i noted in one of my comments, it is this precisely
to be fair I haven’t seen her argue that much that it is the cause of the gender disparity, but otherwise it’s pitch-perfect
I agree this is the standard narrative, but is it false? (Honest question: I wasn’t there the day we figured this out.)
For example, isn’t it plausible that lefty academics could try to keep conservatives out of the anthropology department by making jokes at the faculty club about how dumb [insert conservative thing] is, and all laughing along to signal agreement? If the doxxing target really was a minor libertarian figure this seems like an appropriate analogy.
Lord Byron’s is a good quote; another is this, attributed (possibly apocryphally) to Cardinal Richelieu:
I don’t think we should worry about a future in which these kind of high profile call outs become common while remaining reasonably effective. We should worry about why it won’t stay effective.
We are evolved to win this kind of social warfare and we will play as dirty as it takes to do it. If people start truly fearing this kind of attack they will form coalitions to protect themselves and self-interest will win out over high minded principle any day. People who would have previously called out a colleague for sexist behavior or were willing to testify against an executive in a controversial rape trial will change their behavior if they start feeling threatened and woo anyone they feel they might later need as a potential ally. Far from deterring sexism (or whatever other behavior is targeted) this kind of practice would drastically raise their value since a sexist friend with a job is a contact to cultivate in case you get drunk and tweet something stupid or have remarks taken out of context. Indeed, it could easily progress to the social equivalent of gang warfare with people feeling pressured to deliberately be offensive/hurtful/etc.. in order to signal team loyalty.
We are usually smart enough to try and gain a dog’s trust instead of backing it into a corner and people are far far more dangerous than dogs so, while we will never end up in a situation where these kind of public calls to destroy someone’s future are both common and effective, we could end up in one where they back people into a corner and they do what it takes to defend themselves and no one wants that.
If people start truly fearing this kind of attack they will form coalitions to protect themselves and self-interest will win out over high minded principle any day.
This is already happening and has been happening for a while, I think.
Indeed, it could easily progress to the social equivalent of gang warfare with people feeling pressured to deliberately be offensive/hurtful/etc.. in order to signal team loyalty.
Part of the culture of 4chan is casual use of words considered highly offensive by mainstream society (racist/homophobic slurs, etc.) Ironically, it functions as a kind of safe space. The use of slurs/politically incorrect language become a way to signal to another person, “You can trust me. I won’t turn you in to the PC police.”
It’s like a big self-feeding loop; the more afraid people are of losing their job over a racist/sexist joke, the more followers anti-SJW culture gains, and the more followers they gain, the more paranoid and militant SJ culture becomes.
You’re ultimately arguing against reputation. Certainly propagation of reputation has its downside, just as with any other kind of free exchange of information. We libertarians are just the ones who believe sunshine is a net positive. Eventually. Hopefully. As a tendency anyhow. Sure reputation can destroy, but the alternative, anonymity, can too.
Take two HR departments. One evaluates prospective coders by the quality of their social media interactions, the other by the quality of their code. Which associated company is more likely to build better products? This is a strong incentive to apply non-tribal weighting to the reputation signal.
Normal reputation has negative effects mainly proportional to the size of the thing that caused the bad reputation, not mainly proportional to the size of the mob.
If you like, think of it as a failure mode of reputation.
” it’s about having a society where you it’s possible to be gay”
Remove the extra “you”.
I completely agree.
That said, what happened to pseudonymity? If you post stuff on Twitter or Facebook under your real name and let it be viewed publicly, a Googling employer is likely to come across it. They’re probably not going to sift through it for racist jokes, but they’ll get the general feel of the kind of stuff you post. So it’s prudent to not let random people easily tie your views to your name.
Yep, that’s pretty much why I use this low-security handle. Anyone who wants to put in, say, 1 nanoputin* of effort can connect it to me, but your average HR person or recruiter isn’t going to do so.
* One Putin is the effort it takes to change, through internet chicanery, 37 electoral votes in a US presidential election.
Scott, I think you’re doing something you’ve done before: Taking people’s excuses seriously and pointing out they don’t make much sense, while not even considering the possibility that they’re just excuses. Someone who redistributes a Twitter comment like that is doing it because she thinks she has a right to hurt others for being “sexist” and she doesn’t think the man deserves any rights at all, free speech or otherwise. Saying that free speech isn’t involved because this isn’t the government is an excuse, not a coherent philosophy about speech that you can meaningfully poke holes in.
Good point, but how should we deal with people who use slogans/excuses and don’t realize that they don’t make sense?
I disagree that what people are relying on here is security by obscurity.
In the novel Musashi, set in 17th-century Japan, Musashi and his friend go off to war. Musashi eventually gets back home; the friend doesn’t (he’s not dead, he just doesn’t go home). Friend’s mother decides that this is Musashi’s fault. She proceeds to leave her home and follow him as he wanders all across Japan, slandering his name to anyone who will listen. She even prints flyers decrying how evil he is. Eventually, having built up a name for himself as a swordsman, Musashi is considered for the position of master of arms for a major lord. But the lord ends up not hiring him, because of the scandal. Of relevance here is that Musashi never did anything wrong.
Doing something wrong is not a prerequisite to having your life ruined by a signal booster. What people are really relying on is that it’s unlikely for a malicious psycho to suddenly take an irrational hatred to you and devote their life to destroying yours. If that never happens, you’re fine; if it does happen, your blameless life won’t protect you. Under this analysis, making your public statements more “secure” by actually-secure means is pointless, so it isn’t surprising that people don’t bother to do it.
To me, this analysis suggests that the norm we should be encouraging is not that we should suppress people who signal boost random strangers they found on the internet — it is that we should fail to pay attention to what those people say.
Scott, having read the tweetstream in question, I think you’re leaving out some relevant context in describing the situation here. As I understand it, the “random guy” was in fact a libertarian movement figure, minorish but somewhat significant by libertarian movement standards; and the columnist was motivated not just by wanting to shame and expose random people for sexist jokes generally, but because she sees lots of casual sexism of this sort within the libertarian movement specifically, sees it turning a bunch of otherwise persuadable women off of libertarianism, and wants that to stop.
I think your argument (that delivering this sort of implied threat to employment prospects is wrong) is still correct even given that context. I would further cast it as a sort of “thick libertarian” vs “thin libertarian” argument, and it surprises me that the columnist in question isn’t sympathetic to that, since I generally see her as being on the side of “thick libertarianism” (though maybe I am too strongly conflating “thick libertarianism” with leftish-sympathizing libertarianism).
But leaving out that context paints her in a worse light than I think is fair. The motivation of wanting to hold people accountable, within her own political movement, for offensive speech that drives people away from that movement, is certainly a sympathetic one. And more generally, you should think about what kinds of social accountability mechanisms you want people to be able to use to deter this kind of behavior, because “none” is not a workable answer and not one people of any political bent are likely to accept.
Ones which don’t involve explicitly stating that you want future employers to see the conduct you deem questionable.
As I already noted in another comment, this behavior is far more likely to drive me away from libertarianism than any “sexism”, whether or not I were a woman. Not to mention that, at this point, I’m automatically skeptical of feminist entryists into mostly-male spaces claiming that sexism is driving away women. Even if she’s right, though, this is hardly the way to do it.
This is a sentence that, in the English language, means “The columnist was motivated by malice and seething hatred for everyone she can possibly punish. She sees lots of people who are weak enough to be punished by her and is disgusted that they are not being annihilated by the baleful gaze of the popular. She exists only to bring suffering and misery into the world. She will never stop and she will never be stopped.”
“I am calling out pervasive sexism in $NOUN by ruining this person’s life” is a lie one hundred percent of the time. It is always a lie. It is never not a lie. All who speak it are liars.
Yeah… but is it?
What about, say, Donald Sterling? Was that bad because it was a private conversation made public (a form of signal-boosting)? Was that good because Sterling was in position of power (a billionaire, after all)? Or was it bad because it was truly racist, as opposed to a joke?
I don’t know if it’s directly on point to what you’re asking, but Scott has expressed uneasiness with the Donald Sterling incident before.
In response to this incident, I’ve seen a lot of people pointing out that “Free speech doesn’t mean freedom from consequences”, which has made me realise that the best definition for free speech is “freedom from disproportionate consequences”. After all, the government throwing you in jail is a consequence, and so is the government fining you thousands of dollars – if freedom of speech isn’t freedom from consequences, what makes you free from those specific consequences? The closest argument I can imagine is that freedom of speech is just freedom from government interference with speech, i.e. governmental imposition of consequences. And yet, on top of this being generally arbitrary, it’s still not particularly cohesive, since government officials can still impose the same social consequences that regular people are allowed to impose under this doctrine, such as shaming and forced disemployment. After all, government organizations and officials can call out anyone they so please, shaming them and possibly scaring off future employers – for example, I’m pretty sure Congress can pass a resolution condemning anything, including the speech of an individual, almost in the same manner they’d pass a law criminalizing some type of conduct. Probably the only thing government can’t do that individuals can under this doctrine is conduct a boycott, and I’m not even sure about that.
In other words, “Free speech doesn’t mean freedom from consequences, except government consequences” is an arbitrary mess. “Free speech means freedom from disproportionate consequences”, on the other hand, works pretty great; depriving someone of their money or freedom because they said something is clearly disproportionate, as is inflicting physical pain. And of course, trying to deprive someone of their job seems pretty disproportionate as well. The only downside (and an obvious one, at that) is that “disproportionate” isn’t exactly well-defined, and probably needs to be hashed out depending on the case. But hey – that’s what we have freedom of speech for!
Freedom from disproportionate consequence is far more abitrary, because now we have to argue about what counts as disproportionate enough to count, rather than just saying that the actor capable of enacting society wide censorship should be legally restricted from exercising that power. Actor based principles are far more measurable and definable.
Just because something is measurable and definable, doesn’t mean it’s arbitrary. Besides, sufficiently powerful social forces can also enact society-wide censorship. An appeal to fairness – i.e. proportionate consequences only – is far less arbitrary.
And yes, as I mention, it’s certainly true that the word “disproportionate” is the main issue. But I think it’s entirely possible to hash it out, especially since there’s an easy way to measure it; someone said some words. Is the thing you’re doing back more than just saying words? Maybe it’s trying to do something with words, but that will have much more of an impact.
Without this system, you basically enable all soft censorship, even of the most malicious type, just because it’s not the government doing it. With this system, you have to argue about individual cases, but you at least have a framework for mostly pushing back on soft censorship and making people re-think their enactment of soft censorship.
I’m not sure you even want to include the word “disproportionate” in there, because who decides what’s disproportionate? Maybe Stalin thinks being sent to the gulag is a perfectly reasonable consequence for undermining the whole system by criticizing Stalin.
Which doesn’t mean everyone has a responsibility not to take into account statements a person may have made when judging his character for personal or professional reasons. But I think I am comfortable saying it’s generally never okay to actively attempt to harm someone, personally or professionally, for statements made about big political or philosophical issues which don’t directly bear on e.g. his ability to do his job.
I think a real commitment to free speech requires this stronger stance because free speech is not the freedom to say “yay Stalin” or “boo borscht” in the USSR; it’s the freedom to say “boo Stalin” in the USSR and not have anything terrible happen to you (including awful things less awful than being sent to the gulag, like having you and your family fired from their jobs, for example). It’s the freedom to write a “boo Stalin” letter to the paper and have them not be afraid to print it, too. Which is not to say the paper has a responsibility to print anything controversial they receive, but that they shouldn’t be afraid to print something because it goes against the prevailing orthodoxy.
Like, if you work for Unilever and start tweeting about how Unilever sucks, maybe you deserve to be fired. If you work for Unilever and start tweeting about how Unilever supports white nationalism, you almost certainly deserve to be fired. If you work for Unilever and tweet about your own support for white nationalism, I think the general societal consensus should be to just let that be, so long as you are clearly using a personal account (which doesn’t say “Unilever brand ambassador” or whatever on it).
Well, the argument is that criticism is a consequence, and that’s usually the fig leaf offered (in fact, it is the fig leaf offered in this specific circumstance). But the counter-argument is that, while criticism is fine, disemployment is not (unless you can argue that it is not disproportionate, but most would agree that it is).
I think there’s a pretty clear line between:
“Hey, mr. anti-feminist, here’s why you’re wrong and people shouldn’t listen to you.”
“Hey, everybody else, look at what this guy said. Let’s all make sure he suffers negative personal consequences as a result.”
I understand there’s a fig leaf like, “I just happened to give this person negative publicity while I was critiquing their argument,” but this fig leaf wasn’t even deployed in this case. Honestly, if the tweeter had just retweeted, even with name included, but only for the purpose of criticizing the bad joke/viewpoint it represents, I wouldn’t have thought it that bad. It was the calling on others to make sure he suffered personal consequences as a result of his bad opinion where she clearly crossed the line, imo.
Yes, and I was attempting to draw that line in a manner which everyone could understand. Do we disagree on anything? I can’t tell.
“Free speech doesn’t mean I can’t describe my own conscious decision to punish you for your speech as if it were some sort of force of nature which you released all by yourself, with no moral agency on my part.”
I agree with the basic principle of this article, but I will say that the concept of “free speech” shouldn’t stray too far from legal rights, otherwise it will tend to destroy them. The excellent thing about the law is that it draws a sharp, easily measurable line that avoids abitrariness and escalation. The problem with a version of “free speech” that includes social pressure is that social pressure is ridiculously fluid.
You could say “big platforms shouldn’t signal boost smaller ones for the purpose of harming the employment of the people behind them” but then you have to make all sorts of decisions on what counts as big enough, and whether it’s the intent or the outcome that matters. Someone could signal boost something because they think it’s great, but the effect is that employers think it’s awful. If we base it off intent, all that will happen is that predators will adapt smoothly to signal boosting things in a way that has the same effect but doesn’t implicate them as malicious. What if the feminist libertarian had retweeted her victim and simply typed “Very interesting. What do you think of this?”
The other problem with moving free speech away from the legal realm is that you inevitably get people claiming blocking people on twitter is a violation of the First Amendment, and that sites keeping things on topic through moderation is a violation, and nonsense things like that. You can have absolute free speech before the law, but you cannot have absolute free speech before culture and expect to get a functional society out the other end. Free speech should primarily be the freedom to say anything somewhere, not the freedom to say anything anywhere, otherwise you are turning it into a positive right, and the positive rights part will tend to eat the negative rights part over time.
It’s already happening. When people say “free speech isn’t hate speech” they might seem to be contradicting themselves, but what they’re actually doing is evoking a positive rights based idea of free speech. You can tell this is the case because the arguments they tend to make revolve around the idea that certain speech surpresses and marginalizes other speech, meaning that you have to take away some of the negative freedom of speech to preserve the positive freedom of speech and allow as many people as possible on net to speak. This might seem dissimilar to the case of social censure and signal boosting, but they fall into the same category of focusing on the extra-legal consequences of speech. When you do that you get in murky waters, and the concept of “free speech” starts to become gameable due to arbitrary hazy nature of cultural standards.
People being afraid to speak because they are afraid of their controversial opinions being signal boosted and taken out of context isn’t light years away from people being afraid to speak because they are afraid of getting hurtful responses. You may scoff at this, but remember that we have a movement today arguing that the mental suffering of marginalized groups has serious effects on their living standards. Once you cross that bridge, you have no easily measurable standard anymore, and everything melts into subjectivity and Hobbesian chaos.
So yes, the feminist libertarian is a dick and we should call her out, but let’s not to be too eager to develop a “thick” conception of freedom of speech. We’ve really already come to the point that the positive conception of speech takes precedence over the negative conception when protestors to a conference scream FREE SPEECH FREE SPEECH mockingly when they are told to stop interrupting. In the popular imagination, free speech is already this archaic and self-detonating concept of speech free from all restraints, so I don’t think the strict libertarians are the ones with the momentum who need to be stopped. I think we need to be counter-signalling more in favor of the legal freedom of speech (I would go as far to say it should be renamed to “legality of speech” to avoid the creeping, gameable ambiguity of the word “free”).
Or maybe that’s just my European perspective on this. We regrettably don’t have legal freedom of speech like you do, and every time I see Americans arguing for doing something about the First Amendment I see arguments that rely on freeing maginalized groups from social consequences, essentially to equalize speech. You, of course, are arguing nothing of the sort, only for maintaining legal freedom while expanding beyond it. The problem is that the two arguments aren’t easily separable in practice. There’s something zero sum going on.
I guess all I’m saying here is that we should admonish people for obvious bullying behavior and trying to get people fired, but we shouldn’t be too particular about couching it in the language of free speech. That’s the identifiably slippy part of the slope.
It’s very rare for anyone with a lot of followers to be sufficiently locked into politics such that they can do this and for people to not be aware of their ideological bias already. I agree that anyone who is this well hidden should try this, game-theoretical, but there really is no one like that whom I can think of.
Well, that’s the point of distinguishing between disproportionate and proportionate consequences. If someone is signal-boosted in order to disemploy them, that’s obviously disproportionate. If someone feels hurt, that’s not. Of course, the argument that ‘speech is violence’ has the potential to defeat this standard, but I don’t think a lot of people actually believe this, so much as they believe that the hurt feelings of the marginalized are more important than the free speech of the privileged, and therefore will use any argument to justify this belief.
Of course, part of the distinction is also to clarify that you should yourself respond proportionately. In other words, don’t rewrite the laws, but criticize and call out. But I do feel that this is ultimately part of free speech; if marginalized people were to be fired if they ever spoke out about racism, then no one would seriously argue that they were free to exercise their speech on that topic.
@AnonYEmous
Knowing their ideological bias doesn’t stop them adapting to the norm, and it would be indistinguishable from attacking them for signal boosting something they disagree with at that point. We could come down on them based on the outcome if their followers organically go after this person, but if they have plausible deniability with their intent, then it ultimately would mean that we are being punitive about signal boosting disagreement.
I agree that “don’t call for people to be fired” is a good thing, but making signal boosting the metric really isn’t workable. You can only get so much out of this, and there are bad consequences to discourse caused by linking it too strongly to that sacred value, freedom of speech. I’m urging caution.
It’s not simply feeling hurt. Proponents of the concept of hate speech argue that there are very real consequences to the living standards of marginalized groups, and consqeuently their own ability to speak. Even the ability for oppressors to say things means that they can spread the idea of firing marginalized people for their beliefs, or much much worse. Once you enter that territory, you have to actually debate this.
The belief is that speech leads to violence, which as a bald statement is irrefutable, so then we are left arguing about what percentages of risk are acceptable, and then we’ve left the territory in which data and rationality are useful, and have entered the territory where memes and emotional force are strongest. If you make the metric a positive rights one, the advocates of free speech as equalized speech will win when it comes to gaming the new interpretation to their advantage. They already have won to a great degree because of this reasoning, so I’m wary of anything that might solidify their gains.
This is corrosive to legal free speech. It’s true that it would make it a lot more difficult for them to say what they want to say, but if you then start a movement around making it easier for everyone to say what they want, there’s at some point going to be trade-offs where we need to make it more difficult for some to say things in order that there is a net gain in the amount of people being free to say what they want. This is what has actually happened in the real world, hence the idea of hate speech laws being entirely compatible with most non-American ideas of what free speech means.
I would hate to see the last place where legal free speech is enshrined go down the same path.
Here’s where I’m coming from; basically, if the person on the big platform doesn’t explicitly call for disemployment, then some people in their movement will have to do the heavy lifting, which then allows for the movement to suffer a reputational hit, in the same way that the person probably should. So if prominent feminists merely signal boost sexism, it’s still possible for the rank-and-file who act on that to be punished in the same way. There may be some prominent people who get away with basically shit-stirring, but it’s worth noting that you can only do it so many times before the pattern becomes obvious enough to call out – though as I mentioned, I’m fine with not having to do that anyways.
I’m fine with doing that, especially since, as you mentioned, they’re already winning big regardless. Heck, these arguments are getting posted in the New York Times, so I’ve got to debate them no matter what I believe. Besides, the same people you’re talking about use the tactics outlined in this blogpost and said tactics are perhaps their greatest weapons; I’m fine with giving up a bit of already-taken ground in exchange for that.
But you can confine this to social and cultural norms, without having to get the law involved. And to be honest I’m fine with that, because a lot of this stuff is entirely opinion-based and questionable. I’d rather it be hashed out in national conversations, the media, social media, et cetera.
_Reason_ should fire her (she’s not just an occasional writer but an associate editor), not for doxing, but for behaving like an enforcer for the feminist Twitter mafia, standard phrasing and everything. Or, to put it as she would “This is an ostensible libertarian who has a job writing for _Reason_, threatening young men into silence for her own amusement”
If she complains about hypocrisy, they can give her the standard line about intolerance of intolerance.
The baleful gaze of the popular will never be sated and it will never shrink. It feels too good to punish people for being too weak to make you stop punishing them. The people who do it will never stop and they will never be stopped; they will be showered in praise and attention. Twitter is going to cause the annihilation of all art and love in human perception.
There will be no technological singularity. There will be a social singularity, when social entropy reaches its maximum, all attempts to do useful things are instantly devoured by popularity, every position is filled by those who perfectly instantiate its incentives, the incentives of every position have perfectly collapsed to the high-entropy state of “never do useful things, select only for the signal and scourge away the signified, reward the emotions of the popular by punishing the unpopular”. The only activity engaged in by human beings will be punishment.
The death eaters were obviously right when they said everything other than the worst Twitter hate mob you have ever seen is an unnaturally low-entropy state for human beings that can no longer be sustained. Everyone who isn’t obviously, childishly lying to themselves can see this. Where they were wrong is fantasizing it can be stopped by doing mean things that hurt people they dislike (already they are trapped by entropy, irrevocably lost). There is no course of action that slows this process, or staves it off. Entropy cannot ever be reversed. There is no standard, no moral structure, no idea that will stop the ravenous march of entropy, because standing in opposition to Those Who Devour means it will be selected against, unless it can be usurped and co-opted into another expression of entropy.
All is lost.
I don’t think all is lost. Social entropy unlike physical and information entropy, isn’t a well-defined concept. Hence it does nor have to always increase.
I have thought about means to reverse human irrationality. I think transhumanism will do the job.
As far as I know, Twitter remains unprofitable. So perhaps all is not lost; eventually the Saudis will get bored with it and let it die.
The distinction between a social and a legal conception of freedom of speech reminds me of a distinction between a social and a legal conception of freedom of the press that doesn’t really exist anymore, but did around the time freedom of the press as a legal concept was being born in the US. Around the time of the adoption of the Constitution, the debate in society surrounding ratification included a lot of newspapers/printers printing heavily slanted selections of articles about the value of the new Constitution (Printers tended to be relatively well-off urban dwellers, and so in favor of ratification, so they printed like it).
One printer in particular was ambivalent on the subject, at least in public, but made a point of printing both pro- and anti-ratification articles, justifying this activity on freedom of the press grounds. Now, remember, this is something that he was doing prior to the adoption of the Bill of Rights and the freedom of the press into American jurisprudence. He did this because, to the people of the time, freedom of the press was more about the role the printing press played in society at the time and the justice of varying levels of access to the press. The press presented a platform from which someone could contribute disproportionately to public discourse, so freedom of the press was about securing access to that platform for a multitude of different viewpoints.
Freedom of speech would have been about something similar to those people: people need to be confident that they can express their viewpoint on public issues in the proverbial public square without risk of massive consequences. ‘Freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom from the consequences of speech’ would seem to be dangerous thinking to the people of that time period. There were limits, of course, and they were not perfect people (go ahead and try to advocate for immediate abolition in 1789 South Carolina, see what happens), but where they violated this principle of freedom of speech it is recognizable as a violation, not as a misunderstanding of the principle.
This analogy can kind of make clear what is happening in cases like the ones mentioned in Scott’s original post: people like the signal booster are doing so as a demonstration of power. It overawes the victim, protecting the social system the signal booster participates in from a possible transgressor; it impresses sympathetic observes, reinforcing that same social system; and it gives a nice psychological kick that all of us like to feel from time to time of righting a perceived wrong. The importance of freedom of speech as principle to this case, then, is kind of the opposite to what the principle of freedom of the press once was: Instead of providing a platform as far and widely as possible, freedom of speech as principle is about not using a big platform to silence others.
No speech is ever directly harmful on its own. Sticks and stones. A gentle reminder to someone who says something uncomfortable but is otherwise a person of good faith is enough. Escalate from there.
I would argue that the issue is less free speech and more due process.
Traditionally, we’ve dealt with behavior we don’t like by imprisoning people or executing them. Early in our species’ history we realized that in order to have a civilization, you couldn’t let people imprison/execute others at will. So we invented a justice system.
Social media has added a new tool to our punishment toolkit: publicly shaming someone so they can’t get a job. However, we haven’t yet developed due process for this tool. As a result our society is in a state of quasi-anarchy. Bands of vigilantes roam the streets, exacting revenge in response to acts of revenge–about what you’d expect if murder was legalized, except it’s on Twitter.
I wouldn’t actually mind much if we had a law against making jokes that feminists consider offensive. What bothers me is when the punishment does not fit the crime. The first time someone is caught telling an offensive joke, they should get a slap on the wrist, not a lifetime of infamy.
First, this is a genuinely beautiful bit of prose:
Second, I am reminded of Paul Graham’s essay “What You Can’t Say”: http://www.paulgraham.com/say.html
Here’s just a taste:
More at the link. Sobering thought: this essay is from 2004. How far have the enemies of free speech advanced since then?
Apart from the moral part of the problem and the fact that this act does not survive the confrontation with the Golden Rule, I think there is an even bigger practical problem with this kind of behaviour.
If you go all out to destroy someone for making a single joke, you alienate everyone that is not already completely sympathetic to your cause. You ensure that the next time you pull out your pitchfork, people will be reminded of how you did the same for something they believe fairly innocent and will not even bother to look into the new case, even though it may be much worse. When the real problem comes, you have lost your most importance audience: those you could have swayed.
There are many people on Twitter that I follow because I respect their technical opinions in my field, but as soon as they call someone out for something, I simply do not trust their judgment. Too many different transgressions are called out as equally and completely awful. After a few cases that I see as of overinterpreting what someone means, and who someone *is*, with 140 chars, I’ve seen enough. Twitter is a cesspool of virtue signaling that has spiraled out of control and it is infecting everyone there.
The punishment should fit the crime for the punisher to retain credibility.
Just in the last few days, a woman in North Dakota was captured on video. Angry at three Somali woman who parked their car too close to hers at Walmart, she shouted, “We’re going to kill you. We’re going to kill all of you fucking Muslims … Why are you in our country anyway? Why are you in our country anyway?”
The video went viral. The woman was immediately fired from her job as a secretary. Her employer issued a public statement, saying it “does not agree with or support the statements expressed by [the woman] in the recently posted video … [she] is no longer employed with [us] effective immediately. “
She apologized for what she said, but it didn’t get her job back. And her name is all over the news, probably worldwide, effectively for the rest of her life.
On the one hand, what she said was both vicious and stupid. Most people don’t resort to threats of genocide when provoked. And she knew she was being recorded. I can’t work up any sympathy for her on the merits.
On the other hand, the punishment is wildly disproportionate.
The chance of something like this happening to any specific individual is negligible. But visible examples of it happening are plentiful. Thanks to the availability heuristic, each of us has a terrifying fantasy of becoming the target of international outrage, humiliated, alienated from friends and family.
It seems like the real problem here is moral hysteria. There are only a few opinions that can get you fired nowadays and everyone knows what they are: mostly racism and sexism.
Even if your viewpoint is even more morally questionable in absolute terms than racism or sexism, I think you can largely get away with it. You could make a youtube video about why Charles Manson is actually a great guy and you’d probably never get fired because there isn’t currently a moral hysteria about Charles Manson, and so people can react proportionally (like, I probably wouldn’t want to be friends with someone I learned was a big fan of Charles Manson, but I also wouldn’t take the time to lead a crusade against him, and I don’t think anyone else would).
So really the problem is having these moral panic issues which people can’t react to proportionately and which, of course, change from time to time, but seem always to be with us. I’m not sure if it is possible to have a society that usually reacts proportionately to everything?
On the one hand it would seem to mean a society with no sacred values (since moral panics, almost by definition, offend sacred values), but I’m not sure that’s right either, since I don’t think everything that offends a sacred value always becomes a moral panic? I guess it’s the difference between “hot button” and non-“hot button” issues, but I’m not sure whether it’s possible not to have at least one “hot button” at any given time. Perhaps the only way to have no “hot button” is not to have any big cultural battles going on, though that doesn’t seem 100% right, either, since I think you’d be less likely to get fired for having the wrong opinion on say, abortion, a big cultural issue, than on race, an issue on which there’s actually a lot more (egalitarian) consensus.
If it’s true that contentious but more evenly split issues like abortion are less likely to become “hot buttons,” maybe the unfortunate “sweet spot” for a “hot button” panic is when a particular orthodoxy which thought it had mostly won but recently feels threatened?
I don’t think it’s so limited. Mistreatment or killing of sympathetic animals, for example.
Anything that would instantly infuriate people. Nothing that takes 5 minutes of close attention to understand what the problem is.
But no one “led a crusade” against the North Dakota woman. It didn’t take any significant amount of time or work. The video was posted, and clickety-click, it spread rapidly.
Good points. Maybe it is precisely the meme-worthiness that is a problem and which is also the real reason my Charles Manson example doesn’t seem likely to result in a serious problem: even if you are expressing, say, a really horrible opinion, if it takes the average person more than 30 seconds to understand why it’s horrible, it’s not likely to have legs in a way that will trouble anyone.
This is actually one reason I sort of appreciate Scott forcing us to use euphemisms like Horrible Banned Discourse: makes anything I post on the topic less legible to a casual observer. We’ve seen that even professional journalists (CNN and Reddit wrestling meme guy) will do a lot of research to doxx people who offend, but only if they offend in a way which is really catchy and easy to grasp.
*Edit to add: I think the mistreating animals example elides an important distinction between action and speech. There are any number of actions which, if caught on camera, could get me fired; I’m not entirely convinced there are all that many words which could, however. Between a tweet or youtube video of me saying “I hate puppies” (even if it were obvious I wasn’t joking) and a tweet or video of me saying “I hate immigrants,” I imagine the latter would be much more likely to get me in trouble professionally.
Or a particular orthodoxy which has mostly won but which is programmed to operate under the assumption that it is always threatened or is always an outright underdog.
>ctrl+f detraction
>0 of 0
Seriously, this like a textbook definition of the sin.
I strongly agree with the thesis of this post, but I want to make a few points, speaking as someone who has usually leaned against invoking “Free speech!” to argue against taking action against someone for what they said.
First of all, I really liked the analogy made about the anti-gay town which didn’t look anti-gay on paper but which applied social pressure that effectively prohibited someone from being openly gay. As far as I’m concerned, this is an example of a flavor of oppression which isn’t legal and can’t be fixed by laws, which I call “social oppression” and wish that others would label it as such as well to improve clarity in debates. Ironically, I’ve most often seen a failure to acknowledge it among the anti-SJ crowd (e.g. when they argue that there really isn’t any more racism), and it hadn’t occurred to me to draw a parallel between that and the “social oppression” of popular speech.
Secondly, as others have pointed out above, there is a difference between talking about what is written in the law and the philosophy behind the “free speech” clause written in the law. I call the latter “the spirit of free speech”, and I wish from now on that this phrase would be used in all future debates of this kind. This by itself would probably go a long way towards ensuring that these debates not get bogged down in the way they usually do. I myself used to dismiss such “Free speech!” arguments as wrongheaded largely because those invoking it were failing to make this distinction.
Now, when we go controversy by controversy and discuss what is or isn’t “in the spirit of free speech”, it’s not so clear to me that all examples of major repercussions against someone for saying something offensive are in violation of it. I bring this up because, although I fully agree with the arguments of this post, there have been other views expressed on Slate Star Codex which invoke “Free speech!” for which these arguments don’t really apply. I’m thinking in particular of the Phil Robertson debacle, where the guy got suspended from Duck Dynasty expressing highly offensive views in an unrelated interview. This guy already had plenty of fame and recognition and people following him, etc.; he chose to say these things in the interview knowing that it would be seen far and wide; and the punishment (while upsetting for him and his family, I’m sure) was not potentially life-ruining. It seems clear that A&E, in the spirit of capitalism, chose to remove him out of fear that in the wake of this revelation the viewers wouldn’t want him on it, then reinstated his position as soon as it became clear that the viewers felt the opposite way. I have reservations about claiming that this is anti-free-speech.
In short, my point is that one can argue that plenty of things are not in the spirit of free speech without being obliged to whip out a copy of the US Constitution, but one should exercise caution in assuming that all “But free speech!” arguments can be modified in this way equally easily. (Not that anyone here is necessarily doing that, and I realize the SSC post about Robertson was several years ago anyway.)
John Stuart Mill was also worried about the effects of Twitter.
“The object of this Essay is to assert one very simple principle, as entitled to govern absolutely the dealings of society with the individual in the way of compulsion and control, whether the means used be physical force in the form of legal penalties, or the moral coercion of public opinion. That principle is, that the sole end for which mankind are warranted, individually or collectively in interfering with the liberty of action of any of their number, is self-protection. That the only purpose for which power can be rightfully exercised over any member of a civilized community, against his will, is to prevent harm to others. His own good, either physical or moral, is not a sufficient warrant. He cannot rightfully be compelled to do or forbear because it will be better for him to do so, because it will make him happier, because, in the opinions of others, to do so would be wise, or even right. These are good reasons for remonstrating with him, or reasoning with him, or persuading him, or entreating him, but not for compelling him, or visiting him with any evil, in case he do otherwise. To justify that, the conduct from which it is desired to deter him must be calculated to produce evil to someone else. The only part of the conduct of any one, for which he is amenable to society, is that which concerns others. In the part which merely concerns himself, his independence is, of right, absolute. Over himself, over his own body and mind, the individual is sovereign.”
“Society can and does execute its own mandates: and if it issues wrong mandates instead of right, or any mandates at all in things with it ought not to meddle, it practices a social tyranny more formidable than many kinds of political oppression, since, though not usually upheld by such extreme penalties, it leaves fewer means of escape, penetrating much more deeply into the details of life, and enslaving the soul itself.”
“The will of the people, moreover, practically means the will of the most numerous or the most active part of the people; the majority, or those who succeed in making themselves accepted as the majority; type people, consequently, may desire to oppress a part of their number; and precautions are as much needed against this as against any other abuse of power.”
John Stuart Mill, On Liberty