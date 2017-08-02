Where The Falling Einstein Meets The Rising Mouse

Eliezer Yudkowsky argues that forecasters err in expecting artificial intelligence progress to look like this:
…when in fact it will probably look like this:
That is, we naturally think there’s a pretty big intellectual difference between mice and chimps, and a pretty big intellectual difference between normal people and Einstein, and implicitly treat these as about equal in degree. But in any objective terms we choose – amount of evolutionary work it took to generate the difference, number of neurons, measurable difference in brain structure, performance on various tasks, etc – the gap between mice and chimps is immense, and the difference between an average Joe and Einstein trivial in comparison. So we should be wary of timelines where AI reaches mouse level in 2020, chimp level in 2030, Joe-level in 2040, and Einstein level in 2050. If AI reaches the mouse level in 2020 and chimp level in 2030, for all we know it could reach Joe level on January 1st, 2040 and Einstein level on January 2nd of the same year. This would be pretty disorienting and (if the AI is poorly aligned) dangerous.
I found this argument really convincing when I first heard it, and I thought the data backed it up. For example, in my Superintelligence FAQ, I wrote:
In 1997, the best computer Go program in the world, Handtalk, won NT$250,000 for performing a previously impossible feat – beating an 11 year old child (with an 11-stone handicap penalizing the child and favoring the computer!) As late as September 2015, no computer had ever beaten any professional Go player in a fair game. Then in March 2016, a Go program beat 18-time world champion Lee Sedol 4-1 in a five game match. Go programs had gone from “dumber than heavily-handicapped children” to “smarter than any human in the world” in twenty years, and “from never won a professional game” to “overwhelming world champion” in six months.
But Katja Grace takes a broader perspective and finds the opposite. For example, she finds that chess programs improved gradually from “beating the worst human players” to “beating the best human players” over fifty years or so, ie the entire amount of time computers have existed:
AlphaGo represented a pretty big leap in Go ability, but before that, Go engines improved pretty gradually too (see the original AI Impacts post for discussion of the Go ranking system on the vertical axis):
There’s a lot more on Katja’s page, overall very convincing. In field after field, computers have taken decades to go from the mediocre-human level to the genius-human level. So how can one reconcile the common-sense force of Eliezer’s argument with the empirical force of Katja’s contrary data?
Theory 1: Mutational Load
Katja has her own theory:
The brains of humans are nearly identical, by comparison to the brains of other animals or to other possible brains that could exist. This might suggest that the engineering effort required to move across the human range of intelligences is quite small, compared to the engineering effort required to move from very sub-human to human-level intelligence…However, we should not be surprised to find meaningful variation in the cognitive performance regardless of the difficulty of improving the human brain. This makes it difficult to infer much from the observed variations.
Why should we not be surprised? De novo deleterious mutations are introduced into the genome with each generation, and the prevalence of such mutations is determined by the balance of mutation rates and negative selection. If de novo mutations significantly impact cognitive performance, then there must necessarily be significant selection for higher intelligence–and hence behaviorally relevant differences in intelligence. This balance is determined entirely by the mutation rate, the strength of selection for intelligence, and the negative impact of the average mutation.
You can often make a machine worse by breaking a random piece, but this does not mean that the machine was easy to design or that you can make the machine better by adding a random piece. Similarly, levels of variation of cognitive performance in humans may tell us very little about the difficulty of making a human-level intelligence smarter.
I’m usually a fan of using mutational load to explain stuff. But here I worry there’s too much left unexplained. Sure, the explanation for variation in human intelligence is whatever it is. And there’s however much mutational load there is. But that doesn’t address the fundamental disparity: isn’t the difference between a mouse and Joe Average still immeasurably greater than the difference between Joe Average and Einstein?
Theory 2: Purpose-Built Hardware
Mice can’t play chess (citation needed). So talking about “playing chess at the mouse level” might require more philosophical groundwork than we’ve been giving it so far.
Might the worst human chess players play chess pretty close to as badly as is even possible? I’ve certainly seen people who don’t even seem to be looking one move ahead very well, which is sort of like the computational bound for chess badness. Even though the human brain is the most complex object in the known universe, noble in reason, infinite in faculties, like an angel in apprehension, etc, etc, it seems like maybe not 100% of that capacity is being used in a guy who gets fools-mated on his second move.
We can compare to human prowess at mental arithmetic. We know that, below the hood, the brain is solving really complicated differential equations in milliseconds every time it catches a ball. Above the hood, most people can’t multiply two two-digit numbers in their head. Likewise, in principle the brain has 2.5 petabytes worth of memory storage; in practice I can’t always remember my sixteen-digit credit card number.
Imagine a kid who has an amazing $5000 gaming computer, but her parents have locked it so she can only play Minecraft. She needs a calculator for her homework, but she can’t access the one on her computer, so she builds one out of Minecraft blocks. The gaming computer can have as many gigahertz as you want; she’s still only going to be able to do calculations at a couple of measly operations per second. Maybe our brains are so purpose-built for swinging through trees or whatever that it takes an equivalent amount of emulation to get them to play chess competently.
In that case, mice just wouldn’t have the emulated more-general-purpose computer. People who are bad at chess would be able to emulate a chess-playing computer very laboriously and inefficiently. And people who are good at chess would be able to bring some significant fraction of their full most-complex-object-in-the-known-universe powers to bear. There are some anecdotal reports from chessmasters that suggest something like this – descriptions of just “seeing” patterns on the chessboard as complex objects, in the same way that the dots on a pointillist painting naturally resolve into a tree or a French lady or whatever.
This would also make sense in the context of calculation prodigies – those kids who can multiply ten digit numbers in their heads really easily. Everybody has to have the capacity to do this. But some people are better at accessing that capacity than others.
But it doesn’t make sense in the context of self-driving cars! If there was ever a task that used our purpose-built, no-emulation-needed native architecture, it would be driving: recognizing objects in a field and coordinating movements to and away from them. But my impression of self-driving car progress is that it’s been stalled for a while at a level better than the worst human drivers, but worse than the best human drivers. It’ll have preventable accidents every so often – not as many as a drunk person or an untrained kid would, but more than we would expect of a competent adult. This suggests a really wide range of human ability even in native-architecture-suited tasks.
Theory 3: Widely Varying Sub-Abilities
I think self-driving cars are already much better than humans at certain tasks – estimating differences, having split-second reflexes, not getting lost. But they’re also much worse than humans at others – I think adapting to weird conditions, like ice on the road or animals running out onto the street. So maybe it’s not that computers spend much time in a general “human-level range”, so much as being superhuman on some tasks, and subhuman on other tasks, and generally averaging out to somewhere inside natural human variation.
In the same way, long after Deep Blue beat Kasparov there were parts of chess that humans could do better than computers, “anti-computer” strategies that humans could play to maximize their advantage, and human + computer “cyborg” teams that could do better than either kind of player alone.
This sort of thing is no doubt true. But I still find it surprising that the average of “way superhuman on some things” and “way subhuman on other things” averages within the range of human variability so often. This seems as surprising as ever.
Theory 1.1: Humans Are Light-Years Beyond Every Other Animal, So Even A Tiny Range Of Human Variation Is Relatively Large
Or maybe the first graph representing the naive perspective is right, Eliezer’s graph representing a more reasonable perspective is wrong, and the range of human variability is immense. Maybe the difference between Einstein and Joe Average is the same (or bigger than!) the difference between Joe Average and a mouse.
That is, imagine a Zoological IQ in which mice score 10, chimps score 20, and Einstein scores 200. Now we can apply Katja’s insight: that humans can have very wide variation in their abilities thanks to mutational load. But because Einstein is so far beyond lower animals, there’s a wide range for humans to be worse than Einstein in which they’re still better than chimps. Maybe Joe Average scores 100, and the village idiot scores 50. This preserves our intuition that even the village idiot is vastly smarter than a chimp, let alone a mouse. But it also means that most of computational progress will occur within the human range. If it takes you five years from starting your project, to being as smart as a chimp, then even granting linear progress it could still take you fifty more before you’re smarter than Einstein.
This seems to explain all the data very well. It’s just shocking that humans are so far beyond any other animal, and their internal variation so important.
Maybe the closest real thing we have to zoological IQ is encephalization quotient, a measure that relates brain size to body size in various complicated ways that sometimes predict how smart the animal is. We find that mice have an EQ of 0.5, chimps of 2.5, and humans of 7.5.
I don’t know whether to think about this in relative terms (chimps are a factor of five smarter than mice, but humans only a factor of three greater than chimps, so the mouse-chimp difference is bigger than the chimp-human difference) or in absolute terms (chimps are 2 units bigger than mice, but humans are five units bigger than chimps, so the chimp-human difference is bigger than the mouse-chimp difference).
Brain size variation within humans is surprisingly large. Just within a sample of 46 adult European-American men, it ranged from 1050 to 1500 cm^3m; there are further differences by race and gender. The difference from the largest to smallest brain is about the same as the difference between the smallest brain and a chimp (275 – 500 cm^3); since chimps weight a bit less than humans, we should probably give them some bonus points. Overall, using brain size as some kind of very weak Fermi calculation proxy measure for intelligence (see here), it looks like maybe the difference between Einstein and the village idiot equals the difference between the idiot and the chimp?
But most mutations that decrease brain function will do so in ways other than decreasing brain size; they will just make brains less efficient per unit mass. So probably looking at variation in brain size underestimates the amount of variation in intelligence. Is it underestimating it enough that the Einstein – Joe difference ends up equivalent to the Joe – mouse difference? I don’t know. But so far I don’t have anything to say it isn’t, except a feeling along the lines of “that can’t possibly be true, can it?”
But why not? Look at all the animals in the world, and the majority of the variation in size is within the group “whales”. The absolute size difference between a bacterium and an elephant is less than the size difference between Balaenoptera musculus brevicauda and Balaenoptera musculus musculus – ie the Indian Ocean Blue Whale and the Atlantic Ocean Blue Whale. Once evolution finds a niche where greater size is possible and desirable, and figures out how to make animals scalable, it can go from the horse-like ancestor of whales to actual whales in a couple million years. Maybe what whales are to size, humans are to brainpower.
Stephen Hsu calculates that a certain kind of genetic engineering, carried to its logical conclusion, could create humans “a hundred standard deviations above average” in intelligence, ie IQ 1000 or so. This sounds absurd on the face of it, like a nutritional supplement so good at helping you grow big and strong that you ended up five light years tall, with a grip strength that could crush whole star systems. But if we assume he’s just straightforwardly right, and that Nature did something of about this level to chimps – then there might be enough space for the intra-human variation to be as big as the mouse-chimp-Joe variation.
How does this relate to our original concern – how fast we expect AI to progress?
The good news is that linear progress in AI would take a long time to cross the newly-vast expanse of the human level in domains like “common sense”, “scientific planning”, and “political acumen”, the same way it took a long time to cross it in chess.
The bad news is that if evolution was able to make humans so many orders of magnitude more intelligent in so short a time, then intelligence really is easy to scale up. Once you’ve got a certain level of general intelligence, you can just crank it up arbitrarily far by adding more inputs. Consider by analogy the hydrogen bomb – it’s very hard to invent, but once you’ve invented it you can make a much bigger hydrogen bomb just by adding more hydrogen.
This doesn’t match existing AI progress, where it takes a lot of work to make a better chess engine or self-driving car. Maybe it will match future AI progress, after some critical mass is reached. Or maybe it’s totally on the wrong track. I’m just having trouble thinking of any other explanation for why the human level could be so big.
Why not logarithmic terms? Each unit standing for an order of magnitude.
Assuming you’re going to then subtract those logarithms, that’s the same as the “relative terms” Scott first considers.
I think he is saying, what if chimps are 2 orders of magnitude smarter than mice and humans are five orders of magnitude smarter than chimps? Because maybe there is a network effect and a bigger brain is just that important? (seems belied by whales though- or who knows, maybe they are way smarter than humans in some sense)
Well, the EQ of dolphins is about 4, still well below us. I don’t find it unbelievable at all that they might be smarter than chimps but in a less obvious way. Chimp intelligence would be easier for us to observe since they’re so closely related to us.
I think the missing factor is accounting for what kind of algorithms the chess and Go bots were running. Old chess bots basically worked by looking at all possible chains of moves and countermoves, X moves deep. By Moore’s law, we expect X to increase linearly in time, which makes sense for explaining the very beginning of the graph; this is certainly how 6-year-old me progressed to 7-year-old me, and so on.
The problem is that for X greater than a few, this is _very_ far from how high-level humans actually play chess. No human can traverse move trees that deep. Instead we amass tons of heuristics which allow us to very rapidly prune the tree. Computer power did improve exponentially, but the computers were handicapped by running an exponentially inefficient algorithm. AlphaGo got such a huge leap because it ‘understands’ Go, in the sense that it doesn’t waste time thinking about long chains of moves that are obviously terrible.
You can use the same reasoning to compare Einstein and the average Joe. If the average Joe thinks of physics as a bunch of meaningless symbols, then it would take them billions of years of randomly combining them (traversing an exponentially large move tree) to reproduce Einstein’s work. But once Joe understands the physical content it becomes much easier — in terms of raw mathematical operations performed, understanding one of Einstein’s papers is much less mentally taxing than visually decoding the ink blots on the page into letters.
Whether Yudkowsky’s or Karja’s intuition is better depends on the quality of the algorithms the AIs use. I think the main worry is that some people think deep learning and co. will be sufficiently generalizable that they’ll easily go from ‘understanding Go’ to ‘understanding physics’ to ‘understanding everything’.
To me that just makes things more mysterious – why do “effortlessly processing millions of moves in seconds” and “having good heuristics” so often work about equally well?
I think when we talk about differences between average people and Einstein, we’re not usually talking about billions of years of randomly combining symbols. We’re talking about some task they both understand (let’s say Ravens Matrices), in which one person can do it far better than the other.
I can’t think of any cases where these huge disparities in performance can’t be explained by one person having a better ‘understanding’ (which means more heuristics, more ‘chunking’ of concepts, which when done recursively gives an exponential advantage).
For example, the average Joe has an enormous advantage over newborn children on the Raven’s matrices — the newborns literally can’t even distinguish the shapes. They both understand the task in the literal sense that they both have eyes, but Joe has an enormous advantage because he ‘understands’ vision better; he can tell that a circle is a circle by grouping the pixels into edges and the edges into a shape. This is not evidence for a huge hardware disparity between Joe and the newborn; if anything, the newborn has better hardware.
The difference between Joe and the newborn feels like the same thing as the difference between Einstein and Joe to me; in each case the first party just beats the second by a few layers of chunking, not by huge processing speed differences. (People solving math problems even use the same language, they say they ‘see’ a solution instantly. That’s a heuristic matching, like a baby seeing a square, not a billion computations done in a second.)
In the early days of computer chess they didn’t work equally well at all. The heuristics guys got destroyed by the brute force guys. Computer chess still hasn’t solved the heuristics problem the way Alpha Go has. There continue to be positions today (mainly endgame fortresses) that stump the best engines despite being solvable by humans.
As for self driving cars? The reason we haven’t seen them surpass humans as impressively as chess/go computers did is that self-driving car engineers do not have the luxury of Moore’s law. This is the number one reason I am skeptical of any claim that uses chess or go as an example and extrapolates that to general intelligence. There’s a very strong possibility that computers aren’t going to get much faster than they are now. Certainly, nearly all of the low-hanging fruit is gone.
Here’s something to think about: you can run a chess engine that can beat Magnus Carlsen on your phone. AlphaGo, on the other hand, runs on an enormous supercomputer with 1200 CPUs and 170 GPUs. Unless we have another computing revolution akin to the invention of the integrated circuit, you aren’t going to see AlphaGo running on your phone any time soon.
The version of AlphaGo that defeated Ke Jie in the latest match and that won 50 straight games against top pros ran on a single Tensor Processing Unit instance running on a single machine: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Master_(software)
But didn’t it require 1200CPUs and 170GPUs to learn how to play with one CPU? I can’t find it in the article. This is just a nitpick. After all, every top performer trains for years in his art, and the computations must happen somewhere (either in 1200CPUs for 1 month or 1 CPU for 100 years)
Training and execution are generally categorized distinctly, and claiming we won’t get AlphaGo on phones makes no sense given they already managed to execution portion on a non-supercomputer.
AlphaGo used an enormous supercomputer to train, then beats masters with a single workstation.
Humans beat each other with the assistance of thousands of years of shared experience, passed down in lessons or observing others playing games, but they still use all this information to achieve a win using only their own intellectual capacity.
Because fields where they work about equally well are the only ones where we compare humans to computers. Nobody has a human vs computer spreadsheet-compilation contest, or a human vs computer political gladhanding contest. We only compare in fields where both sides plausibly have a fighting chance.
Yes, this. That’s exactly the right answer. There are tons of things that computers are so massively better at than humans that we don’t even bother to compare them, and tons of things that humans are so massively better at than computers that we don’t even bother to compare them. When it happens that they get into the same general range, we look for meaning (where there probably is none).
Agree that alexsloat’s post is right on the nose. I guess the question would then become “is there interesting meaning in what fields are tractable to both computer-style approaches and human-style approaches?”
And I don’t have an answer to that.
Thirded. This is the boring but correct answer.
> To me that just makes things more mysterious – why do “effortlessly processing millions of moves in seconds” and “having good heuristics” so often work about equally well?
I think this has a mathematical explanation. The summary of it is “A board position has a true ‘goodness’, which, if you could efficiently compute, you would be able to play perfectly; any way of approximating that ‘goodness’ function will do.”
Cameron Browne has a paper titled “A Survey of Monte Carlo Tree Search Methods” here http://www.cameronius.com/cv/mcts-survey-master.pdf, which a less restrained and more memetically inclined individual might have titled “The Unreasonable Effectiveness of Monte Carlo Tree Search in Abstract Strategy Games”. The amazing thing is that “probability of winning”, i.e. “if legal moves are played uniformly at random, what fraction of games do I win” is a good approximation of the “goodness” of a position, and a relatively straightforward one to compute.
I was going to point out that this is not true in games where specific sequences of moves are required, but the linked paper does actually acknowledge that (section 3.5). This is why MCTS is more successful at Go than at Chess. (I imagine something like Losing Chess would be even worse for MCTS.)
Here is a fascinating paper on that: https://arxiv.org/pdf/1608.08225.pdf
TL;DR: Neural networks, which are what push the recent leaps forward in (specialized) AI, are proven to be able to approximate any function, but they are particularly good at approximating functions that come up in physics and the real world.
It’s unclear if that’s true of the functions of go or chess in the general case, but it’s fairly clear that our minds are optimized to quickly approximate the real world (catching balls), and it would be unsurprising if whatever heuristics give us skills at go, chess, etc, use the same hardware—which would make it unsurprising that neural nets can approximate, or even surpass, given dedicated computing power, our abilities.
Which, interestingly, says nothing about whether or not there are algorithms that are better than neural nets and our minds…
why do “effortlessly processing millions of moves in seconds” and “having good heuristics” so often work about equally well?
How often is “so often”? I feel like there may be a selection bias in what kinds of tasks are being considered: tasks where computers very quickly just jumped to superhuman capability don’t get included in graphs like these. E.g. the term “computer” used to refer to humans, but mechanical/electronic computers jumped so quickly to superhuman capability that that profession vanished. We don’t see graphs of digital computers slowly building up towards the level of the best humans in doing arithmetic, rather they just jumped to a superhuman level so quickly that there isn’t even a graph for that. Similarly, computers beat humans in playing checkers, navigating a map, searching through large sets of digital documents at once, etc etc, but we don’t note any of that because our attention always shifts to what they still can’t do.
If you could somehow construct a representative sample of all tasks, you might find out that computers happen to fall within the human average only on a very limited fraction of that sample. But this is hard to do because nobody has a good theory of how to objectively define a “task”, so doesn’t know what a “representative sample of all tasks” might look like.
My general understanding is that most recent AI techniques require huge amounts of input data to develop a model. My personal guestimate is that AI performance is proportional to the log of the input training data.
What makes chess and Go amenable to this kind of optimization is that it’s possible to generate large amounts of training data by having the program play itself Lots of times and then training against the generated data. This is really easy for Go as there are well-defined rules and a scoring/ending condition so the machine can play itself.
This is much harder to do with things in the real world where there is real concern. I’d also point out that even Einstein-level intelligence doesn’t let you do a lot of major damage alone. Sure – you might publish a bunch of interesting physics papers, but it doesn’t actually let you take over the world.
Both humans and computers play chess in much the same way, at least when people are beginning to play. They both have a very rough heuristic, basically more pieces are better, and each piece has a rough value, and they try to avoid losing pieces. Humans generalize very quickly, and learn what structures are efficient, namely protect your pieces, and they make high level plans, e.g. try to trap that bishop. That’s about as far as I got in playing chess, but after than level people learn openings, and endings, and develop intuition for various things. Computers never really get very far with heuristics. Instead, they make up for weak evaluation functions by looking deeper down the tree. This does not work as well in Go, because the branching factor is much higher. The advance of AlphaGo was to use a neural net to compute a heuristic. Recently certain types of neural network have been found to be efficient at visual recognition. They also used another to judge what moves were worth trying. The latter is not needed in chess, as there are usually a small number of moves available, but Go has a huge number of pointless moves available at almost all times. The problem with using a neural network for these types of task is training data. A major innovation was Monte-Carlo tree search, where the value of a position was estimated by looking ahead, not on all paths, but just on some. This worked well for training the neural network, the heuristic function that tells how good a position is. The basic game playing remained them same, with now extra levels of thought, no plans, no structures, etc. The pattern of tree search with a heuristic is exactly the same as before.
Human heuristics, at least the ones that have been explained in texts like Nimzowitsch, are not present in deep learning systems. The recent claim that deep learning is “understanding” as your mention above is overblown. AlphaGo looks at long chains of moves, it just has a new heuristic evaluator, one that was trained in a very non-human way on millions of games.
It is farfetched to think that there is a comparison between this and Joe and Einstein. Both Joe and Einstein have very similar hardware. There is only at most a small difference in processing speeds between the two, on tasks that Joe can manage. Einstein’s advantage is that he thought in concepts that Joe does not have available. There is no evidence that current deep learning is creating new concepts, though there is of course some new work recognizing this issue, and hoping to solve it in various ways. The difference in thinking between an Einstein and a Joe is less about how many operations they carry out, and more about what kinds of ideas they manipulate.
The branching factor of Go looks tiny compared to the branching factor of idea-space. I think there is fairly good evidence that superior results on IQ tests are not due to faster processing, but to different kinds of reasoning. People get a Raven’s problem correct because the find the pattern, not because they carry out simpler tasks a little faster.
“Old chess bots basically worked by looking at all possible chains of moves and countermoves, X moves deep.”
Old chess bots did not work exactly as you say. They would use heuristics to prune the search tree, such as counting the number of chess pieces in the board.
Alpha Go works much the same way. The difference is that the heuristic is a probabilistic model estimated using a convolutional neural network.
The oldest chess bots used an evaluation function based on standard piece values combined with minimax (which probably implemented alpha-beta pruning from the start). Later they were taught other tricks – transposition tables and quiescence searches to improve the minimax algorithm, hardware optimisations etc. They were also taught some things not related to efficient over-the board computation, such as opening lines from grandmaster praxis, and calculated endgame tables.
The long smooth increase is the combination of all these improvements with Moore’s Law. It mostly comes from more computation, and more efficient computation. (The opening lines help a lot, though.)
The smooth increase in Chess happened because in Chess, deep searching is pretty fungible with positional understanding. The game has just the right mix of strategy and tactics for that.
In Go, the deep searching and weak heuristics of computers don’t translate so easily into results equivalent to human searching and heuristics. So doing things incrementally better had little effect. The leap had to come from figuring out how to do one thing a lot better.
Maybe that one thing was comparable to certain things that were done over the years in Chess programs. But in the problem domain of Go, it made a much bigger difference.
The question is, to what extent are the intractable problems of AI more like Go or more like Chess? I’m guessing a lot of them are more like Go.
One of the problems with trying to understand natural human variation relates to how IQ is defined relative to the average person. We have qualitative descriptions of what it is like to have an IQ of 70, 85, 100, etc but we really don’t have a good idea what these quantitative distinctions actually mean (i.e. Perhaps an IQ of 100 corresponds to “brain power” X and an IQ of 110 actually corresponds to a brain power of 2X). Something like a mature mental chronometry could perhaps give us an idea of the range of human intelligence and, if possible, we could develop similar tests across species to develop something like the “zoological” IQ defined above. We could then estimate the natural variation of “general intelligence” across species and use this to inform us with respect to how we should expect AI to progress.
This is why I tried to look at encephalization quotient, for all the problems with that approach, and why I tried to look at difference in cranial capacity among humans, for all the problems with that approach.
Intelligence is mostly interesting because it enable the agent to achieve goals in the world. A measure of intelligence that leverage what the agent can accomplish is probably fairer than gross measures like encephalization quotient. For example, someone smarter than Von Neumann should have been able to win WW2 faster, or build a better mousetrap/bomb.
One of the drawbacks of measures like this is the “no free lunch” theorem, which says that all optimization or learning algorithms have equivalent results averaged over all problems. To get a meaningful measure, it is necessary to take into account that the world has structure. Unfortunately, extracting the structure is exactly the problem that intelligence is trying to achieve, so it is difficult to look beyond what we already know.
My hunch is that once you have Joe-average AI, the things computers are good at (fast computation, perfect memory) give you something sort of like Einstein pretty quickly. I don’t have a strong sense about how that bears on super-intelligence. Furthermore, my hunch is that the gap between a chimp and Joe-average is both poorly-defined and probably enormous. Like, regarding:
I think both of these are suspicious for going from chimp to any human in 10 years. Is the counter that it didn’t take evolution that long to do it?
Separately I agree that, as you say, defining “chimp intelligence” requires more philosophical groundwork. We can sidestep it a bit by saying it’s some property of a chimp, just as human intelligence is some property of a human, but there’s still work to do if we want to put them on some continuum.
We’re on a bit more solid ground talking about human development: what tasks humans can perform at various ages. But it doesn’t seem like computers have even cracked the very beginning of that continuum yet, in terms of general intelligence (for instance, no computer can pass a second-grade reading comprehension test). I find it hard to speculate on how progress through that continuum might proceed.
Your response to Eliezer’s and similar graphs ignores the elephant in the room, which is that (even ignoring the problems surrounding the assumption that intellectual differences are one-dimensional) there just doesn’t seem to be any good reason to believe that the phase space above “Einstein” is unbounded. In fact, most examples I can think of are very bounded indeed. For example, if we were to graph the progress of a tic-tac-toe AI, we would find that it quickly asymptotes. Games like chess and go are similar in that no matter how much progress occurs, the best humans will never be so much worse than even a perfect AI that they will be checkmated on the first move, or even be forced into a catastrophically losing position in fewer than 10 moves (for example). There are diminishing gains such that, just like in the tic-tac-toe case, the ELO graph of chess or go cannot remain linear for long. It’s certainly not obvious to me that general AI should be any different. In fact, in most cases that I imagine in which human intelligence is applied, I cannot personally envision a tremendous amount of room for growth. How much better than humans can an AI potentially cook food? 10% better? 20% better? Whatever it is, the curve is not of exponential growth. How much better can an AI design a computer chip? Certainly better, but we know there are hard physical limits such that it can’t be *that* much better. How much better can an AI psychologically manipulate a human? Humans are notoriously unpredictable, sort of like a chaotic system, and a psychological evolutionary arms race has already provided us with near theoretical maximum defenses, I would argue. Sure, a “perfect” AI might do 20% better, but it isn’t going to magically hypnotize me into killing myself, just as a tic-tac-toe AI isn’t going to magically win every game, no matter how perfect its play.
I’m reminded of a joke article, maybe from the old Journal of Irreproducible Results, that I read as a kid and have never been able to find since, that examined (I think) the record speeds for the women’s 100 meter dash over the 20th century. Noting a steady gain, they proceeded to extrapolate to the date when women will overtake men; become the fastest land animal; break the sound barrier; achieve relativistic velocities…
Ypu don’t think AI would have significant room for growth in technology? If AI was at the level of a researcher, I would expect it would increase productivity at far higher rates than now. Hanson predicted doubling economic growth every month. That sounds about right to me. Imagine you take Einstein, make a million copies and then have them collaborate. You really don’t think there would be a notable change in growth rates?
I’m not even taking issue with the possibility of a technological “singularity”. I’m taking issue with Eliezer’s graph that presumes an enormous potential for growth along some intelligence-like dimension. And just to elaborate a bit more, I would not deny that certainly there are particular capacities leveraged by an AI that may see enormous growth, such as growth in memory and the ability to process lots of data in parallel, and the ability to develop better heuristics and make short-term predictions and inferences about certain artificially constrained non-chaotic systems, and so on, but I am very skeptical that such growth would in any meaningful way correspond to a linear increase in something like general intelligence. This is for the same reason that increasing the computational power or making a more efficient or perfect a tic-tac-toe engine has diminishing returns. A really really good general AI may be able to solve a lot of human-solvable problems much *faster*, and generally do things that require perfect working memory better (just as we should expect), but unless we are literally equating something as uninteresting as *processing speed* or *working memory* with “general intelligence”, I don’t really see any compelling reason why even in principle there should be such a thing that maps well onto “general intelligence” that has an upward range much beyond the far end of the bell curve of the solution provided naturally already by millions of years of evolution.
Yes, tic-tac-toe is bounded, chess is bounded, go and cooking are bounded too, but the world is massively more complex. And the situation in chess and go right now is that from down here we can’t even perceive the difference between one super-human player and another much stronger one.
So “growth in memory and the ability to process lots of data in parallel” and “something as uninteresting as *processing speed*” doesn’t map well onto “general intelligence”? Imagine you had an entity that can do the information processing of 1000 years of human scientific progress in a day. To me that does indeed translate into general intelligence.
To me human cognition is so incredibly limited it’s a miracle we got anywhere at all.
The world’s complexity may be less amenable to being chewed through by naive calculations. Also, maybe some really important parts of it aren’t that complex.
In order to build a nuke, ‘being really really really smart’ is not sufficient and maybe not necessary. You have to go through tons of loops of theory, practical implementation, and observation, which take time and resources. A lot of time, a lot of resources. You can take some shortcuts by being really really really (x5) smart, but you can’t shortcut everything, and maybe can’t shortcut most things.
Also, to get the performance leap that comes from building something that uses nuclear energy vs things that use chemical energy, you need that stepped up energy source. It’s not clear that there’s a step up from nuclear analogous to the step up from chemical, and I would actually argue it is very likely there isn’t.
Intelligence is scarce in the animal kingdom because animals typically aren’t faced with constant novelty. It isn’t clear that the buildup of available resources and energy that was in large part behind the constant novelty we faced, continues forever.
I would invert your question: Maybe it is bounded, but why should humans be anywhere near the boundary?
Humans are created from a very slow algorithm that struggles to do any big jumps and mostly just moves towards the next best thing, with a very limited set of ressources – pretty much everything in mammals is done with oxygen, carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, calcium, and phosphorus. That’s it. Maybe you would want to make elastic steel bones, but no, evolution can’t smith, so that’s out, etc.(just an example, I don’t want to get into a discussion about whether steel would actually be better).
Even from a purely ‘historical’ argument, this doesn’t seem to make sense. If we had *a lot* of separately evolved species, which all have roughly human intelligence, then it could be argued that this is probably some kind of bound(though maybe just the carbon-based intelligence bound, not even necessarily the general one). But we’re the only ones, and we’re very far ahead from the next best, the chimps. If we wouldn’t have evolved, then the chimps might think of themselves as the natural boundary, completely unaware of the huge leap that is still possible(if they can even think about these things). Why shouldn’t it be the same with us, that there is still a big jump possible ahead of us but it just didn’t happen to evolve?
And I think looking at games is honestly ridiculous. Of course games like these are bounded, they’re designed to be. You have to look at some real world properties that some animals evolved to ‘optimize’ and how it compares to what we accomplished ourselves:
-Speed: A human can at most move with a max speed of ~50 km/h. The fastest animal ~120 km~h. That’s slower than my average speed on the speedway. In other words, very, very, far away from any kind of boundary.
-Strength: Unfortunately, there isn’t an easily comparable number you can use here, but still, I don’t think anyone would bet on any animal in a strongest machine vs animal contest.
-Reaction time: The reaction time of humans is ~0.5s, some insects seems to be somewhere around ~1ms at best. Machines are pretty much only limited by the literal physical limits given the task.
-flying size/floating size: Since Scott brought whales up, boats are much bigger than whales, the same is true for airplanes vs any flying animal(in fact, size in general is something that can be arbitrarily scaled).
There are surely still a lot of examples others can come up with and definitely some examples where some animals probably ARE at the boundary, but it’s enough for me to cast a lot of doubt into the assumption that we are close to a boundary. And it still isn’t ruled out that intelligence isn’t arbitrarily scalable, which to me seems like the most intuitive instance, given that f.e. raw computation is arbitrarily scalable.
People have been claiming we are close to the physical limits for decades, and yet other people have constantly found ways around those limits. Henry Ford allegedly commented that if he’d asked people what they wanted, they’d have answered faster horses. I think your argument is analogous to claiming that no matter how technology improves, there’s a limit to how fast horses can run, and that consequently, technological advances will have only a small impact on transportation.
I think I agree that for many tasks there are diminishing returns for increased intelligence, but it isn’t equally clear that there is an absolute bound on those returns, and in any case, I think that such a bound might be very as far beyond human capability as to be relevant – much like the speed of light is such a limit for transportation.
How much is there to the notion that even an AI that was only “as smart as an average person” could be dangerous because it is free from many human resource constraints?
Who is more potentially dangerous? Einstein – or someone of average intelligence who is able to devote 100% of their energy on a single-minded pursuit of a specific goal. They never get distracted, they don’t have to eat, sleep, etc. You don’t have to compensate them in any way. They have no specific preference or interest. You tell them what to do, and they do it, unquestioning, until you tell them to stop.
I suppose the answer is probably Einstein – I feel like “lack of time and interest” probably isn’t the only thing stopping me from replicating his output. But I’d certainly be more dangerous than I am now if I was free from all physical constraints and could will myself to obsess over one thing and never get distracted.
1) The AI’s resources aren’t free, though. Presumably it was built by some humans who want it to do something for them, and who will cut off the flow of resources if they think it’s gone off the rails.
2) Humans very often work in teams, and generally this is more productive than just having one guy work himself ragged. The Manhattan project, for example, employed a large number of scientists, plus tens of thousands of support personnel. An AI that wanted to threaten humanity wouldn’t just have to out-think one human at a time, but humanity as a group.
Pretty dangerous but only in human terms. What makes super-intelligent AI truly catastrophically dangerous (in theory) is that it may have perfect manipulation ability, allowing it to quickly accrue all human resources and then act to dismantle the world to its own liking.
An AI that was only as smart as a human but able to run 24/7 should only be better than humans at planning to a magnitude somewhere equal to the extra time it’s able to invest, whereas it would still be limited by reacting to things it couldn’t plan for. Trying for perfect manipulation to take control of the world requires the ability to react to the chaotic on the fly nature of a human opponent it’s trying to convince.
The other thing that makes a human level AI less dangerous is that there’s likely to be no singleton effect from a massive first mover advantage. Through pruning, most of our machines are going to be desiged to obey our commands, and so the occasional rogues and errant models would be outnumbered and hunted down by other robots. With ridiculously intelligent AI and fast take off scenarios, this isn’t the case. I really hope there is a low ceiling above humans for intelligence.
Also what @Loquat said.
It is very unlikely that humans are perfectly manipulable. Laughable, that they are perfectly manipulable through reason or ‘intelligence.’
I check SSC after work today and there’s three separate articles in the past 24 hours. How do you research and write so much in a day, let alone a weekday!?
The idea that Scott is a super-human essay-writing AI has already been put forth. There is also the possibility that Scott is multiple people, rather like the group that writes the “Warriors” books for kids. I’m convinced that both are true: Scott is a collection of multiple essay-writing artificial intelligences, that also write books about warrior cats.
He was rather quiet both times I’ve met him, and he’s expressed a disinterest in appearing on a podcast. Maybe he is actually an AI and isn’t good at real-time processing.
Personally I support the theory that he’s a Reagan-style golem.
I’m off from work the next few weeks.
This explanation is entirely inadequate.
I’ve been thinking the same. My current theory is that Scott has an exceptionally lucid and focused stream of consciousness (I seem to recall a quote like “I just write what I’m thinking, but I hear this doesn’t work for other people”) coupled with lots of experience and good habits when it comes to writing his thoughts down. If Scott does extensive outlining and large scale editing and rewriting on the other hand, then “buckets of modafinil and a time-turner” seems the most likely explanation.
I wonder how much is “mindset” in some form, because it seems to be a lot easier for many to output significant daily wordage in the form of comments than original articles (an average SSC comment thread can approach the length of a small novel by my estimation). Preexisting context making it easier to opine is probably a factor.
Really good driving requires a theory of mind, and a damned good one. You need to be able to think about what the driver next to you might consider reasonable. You need to interpret the “body English” of the way he is making his vehicle behave, and you have to make a reasonable guess about whether he is correctly interpreting yours.
If we switched to a system of networked self-driven cars, you might be able to avoid this, just as you rarely see elevator car crashes. But as long as a self-driven vehicle is autonomous and must deal with other autonomous drivers, human or not, the lack of a theory of mind will impose a plateau, possibly the one you’re seeing.
This makes sense, and it squares with the statistic that, while self-driving cars have a higher accident rate than normal, they’re usually not “at fault” for the accidents. That might be because, while they scrupulously follow the law, they don’t move in ways that human drivers expect.
Here’s an article that made exactly that argument: http://www.autonews.com/article/20151218/OEM11/151219874/human-drivers-are-bumping-into-driverless-cars-and-exposing-a-key-flaw
I gotta call BS on the 1000 IQ estimate. Why in $DEITY’s name would you think that, outside the relatively small window accessible by nature, genes’ additive or subtractive effects would continue to be linear? And, assuming they were, that it would be biologically possible? Perhaps a 1000 IQ brain would require 1,000,000 calories/day? This is an instance of the “common sense” calculation (like Moore’s law or anything that posits indefinite exponential growth) that makes me roll my eyes.
Moreover, who’s to say humans on the Serengeti were selected for intelligence? Maybe we were selected for better endurance than other large mammals? (E.g., I, an untrained human, can easily run longer than my dogs. Similar results hold for hunter-gatherer human vs. our simian ancestors.)
On another note, this neurogeneticist posits that humanity has been getting dumber due to some population genetics calculations that I don’t quite follow: https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/cc63/c5e0bb322baa850f362b38be6c7835a483ce.pdf The gist of it is that the set of genes that determines intelligence is so large that the overall total selection pressure needs to be extremely high to select the set as a whole to maintain optimal intelligence. That is, you don’t need to be selecting for intelligence per se but fitness against all-cause mortality. That selection pressure has gone down precipitously since the dawn of agriculture, ergo dumber humans.
Whether or not the hypothesis is true, the fact that so many non-brain-related genes are implicated in intelligence make me wonder: to what extent does cognition occur in the endocrine system?
I too was stunned by the reasoning that got Hsu to IQ1K. The assumption that each mutation can be considered independent of every other – that epistasis doesn’t exist, at least for IQ – is prima facie preposterous. And this guy founded a Cognitive Genomics Lab?
Within the normal range, epistasis has been measured not to exist. H²-h²≈0.1.
There is a theoretical explanation: selection works linearly. Any trait that has been selected must have linear structure. And artificial selection has validated this on many traits, often moving 30σ.
Nitpick: This isn’t quite true. John probably knows more than I do about this, but there are limits to how big the ratio between the trigger and the resulting reaction can be. This is why the really, really big bombs used three stages, with a fission bomb setting off fusion which set off a bigger fusion stage. I don’t recall this being particularly easy to get right, but it’s been a while since I looked into it.
Actually, the third(and highest-energy) stage was fission. The radiation from the fusion is required to make the incredibly abundant U-238 fission, which it won’t do to any useful extent in a standard single-stage fission bomb. (Or so I understand it, it’s been a while since I looked into it)
You’re not wrong that that was a thing, but it wasn’t what I was talking about. They’d use a fission tamper around the fusion reaction to soak up the fast neutrons if they wanted high yield. That’s still part of a given stage. The biggest weapons had a third stage, another fusion (and maybe fission) stage.
Ah, interesting.
Still, the H-bombs increased an order of magnitude in less than 10 years, and the fact that they never got any bigger than that seems to have been a result of the lack of any use for such large bombs rather than the scaling problems. To all appearances the scaling problems were solvable.
I’m not sure this is really true. If the objective term we choose is “explain the universe in a novel and accurate way” then Joe is a chimp next to Einstein. Or a mouse. Or an Amoeba. Einstein could do everything Joe can do (and most of them better) AND he could do this other thing that Joe, and almost no other human being on the planet, could do. Who are you (or Eliezer or me) to tell us with any confidence how close Joe is to Einstein? I don’t mean this to be rude, but how can we confidently measure intelligence while still lacking the ability to replicate it? What does it mean to say that a chimp is more intelligent than a squirrel? I’ll grant that a chimp is smarter than a squirrel, but they have evolved in such different environments (and only one of them is thriving and the other struggling, and it isn’t the “smart one” thriving) that it seems odd to talk about the magnitude of difference between them.
Computers and human brains have fundamentally different architectures. The fact that we have computers powerful enough to do tasks like voice recognition, compensating for architectural weaknesses through sheer brute force, is really quite astounding.
If computer architecture was like brain architecture, it wouldn’t surprise me for Joe->Einstein to be a short jump. But computer architecture scales along a different dimension, and even the most powerful computer can’t properly emulate a human brain yet. So we find heuristics and “tricks” for specific problems (e.g. Chess) that let computers avoid emulating an entire brain and solve it some other way. Progress depends on discovery of these tricks (e.g. Neural nets, which despite the name do not meaningfully emulate brains) and how much they win us in which fields.
Re. Self-driving cars, as far as I know the current limitations are mostly around sensor cost and accuracy, not software. The fully-loaded prototypes that are being tested perform far better than a human, they’re just not commercializable yet: https://www.technologyreview.com/s/608348/low-quality-lidar-will-keep-self-driving-cars-in-the-slow-lane/
The self-driving car thing is actually a really good example of one of those “tricks” I was talking about. Digital cameras are cheap and excellent, but mapping an environment in 3D using them is a software problem (or hardware architecture problem depending on your point of view) that we haven’t solved yet. So self-driving cars use much more powerful and expensive LIDAR (basically: laser echo-location) instead. Except current LIDAR systems with sufficient resolution to drive safely cost ~$80k. So commercial self-driving cars will get better as LIDAR gets cheaper, not as AI gets smarter, scaling along a totally different axis.
To bring this back to the mouse/Einstein comparison: it doesn’t really matter how far apart those points are. We’re still so far away from even mouse intelligence that we don’t have any real roadmap for getting there. The fact that “AI” can perform all these specific tasks anyway is a feat of modern engineering that goes mostly overlooked.
Google claims to have reduced the price of its lidar below $10k.
In the other direction, Tesla claims that the currently shipping cars have enough sensors do full autonomy and that all it needs is better software, this year. (That link gives two dates, “full autonomy” on local roads this year, but maybe occasionally asking for human input? tailing off to no human input in a couple of years.) [Maybe Telsa charges $6k to get the full sensors?]
It’s probably very hard to say with a straight face that “the hardware is good enough, we’re only missing the software”. I mean, theoretically it’s obviously true: a human can probably drive very well just from a camera feed (evidence: video games and simulators), and the difference between us and the computer is the software running inside our brains. But saying that, in practice, better software will give us self-driving cars for sure in a practical time frame appears to be overoptimistic… You’ll only know after you’ve implemented the thing.
A major problem that current self driving cars have is the “garbage can problem”. It seems that they tend to run into large brightly colored objects when they are left on the side of the road. I asked about this the last time I saw the usual suspects and they of course said, “yes, yes, it is a known problem.” I think that this gives a sense of how near/far we are from done. Self driving works almost all the time, because almost all the time there is nothing to do. Driving is remarkably easy (at least in the US) so computers can wing it. The hard parts involve recognizing what objects are in the vicinity, and we are bad at that. Building models of what the object might do on the near future has not even been touched.
There is a tendency to constantly return to fiddling with sensors, as better sensors help everything, but self driving is not a sensor problem. It is almost entirely a software problem.
As for “fully-loaded prototypes performing far better than a human”, the people who are running the projects do not think so, but their marketing people might.
Oh, so I’m not the only crazy naysayer here. Yay!
My understanding of the models that predict the rapid onset of super-intellegent AGI is that this critical mass or inflexion point is when an AI is “smart” enough to start re-engineering its own intelligence.
It’s a moving target, though – the smarter it is, the smarter it’ll need to be in order to understand itself. Could you re-code your brain to improve your mental acuity, even if you had the ability to perform flawless synapse-level surgery? Could any human?
I wish I had something more substantive to say in addition to this, but I just want to say that seeing 5 excellent SSC posts on interesting topics in 3 days has been a real joy.
To go slightly meta, some of the smartest humans on the planet have been working on AI for over half a century. Let’s say 80 years by the time they make a computer as smart as an AI researcher. What will make that computer any better at creating superhuman AI than the equally intelligent humans who took close to a century? Perhaps it’ll be able to throw hardware at the problem more readily, but that’s hardly overnight AI explosion territory.
Also, note the iron law of computer science: No algorithm that you actually give a shit about scales linearly.
Personally, I suspect (but can not prove) that to the extent that you can reasonably describe something that you’ve thrown hardware at as smarter, it will get linearly smarter with exponential increases in hardware. But it’s essentially guaranteed that at the very best, it will get linearly smarter with quadratic increases in hardware.
The same factors that make us more likely than the ancient Babylonians to create AGI, is the short answer.
I think the idea is that once we’re able to create AGI, we’ll have understood how minds in general work, and so we can simply copy that blueprint and just scale it up with more resources.
If we get to AGI by a complicated mess of neural networks training neural networks training neural networks, then we might have built something we understand very little about, and then the resulting human level AGI won’t be any the wiser either. Depends on which of the scenarios seems more likely to you.
My suspicion is that it’s mathematically impossible to “understand how minds in general work”, except for minds far, far less intelligent than our own. And that this will be true at all intelligence levels. Humans can plausibly understand a worm brain, and some hypothetical post-AI-explosion supergenius computer can plausibly understand a human brain, but I doubt a human will ever understand a human brain, or that the AI will ever understand itself.
That said, it’s possible to improve things by various means even when you don’t understand the system – this seems to be a decent description of about half of pharmacology, for example, as well as the evolution that created us in the first place. But it’s much slower and chancier.
A lot of the variation in human chess-intelligence is due to levels of training rather than genetics. Thus, it seems very likely that the variation in human chess playing ability is considerably broader than the variation in human innate intelligence since the amount of time spent studying chess varies so tremendously.
If you’ll permit some math-nerdery in explanation, I’ve got a suspicion that you’re looking at something like a variable transformation problem here. Essentially, I suspect that while one can be “way superhuman” or “way subhuman” at the tasks described re: driving, one is going to see diminishing returns (positive and negative) as one gets more extreme in either direction.
Think of it like using Gauss-Legendre quadrature on a variable that lives on the whole real line. You need to transform that variable to something that lives on (-1,1) in order to use the method. Perceptual tasks may have a tremendous range in which one can be sub- or super-human—but it doesn’t matter HOW good/bad you are, it just matters if you’re good enough to miss the deer that jumped out into the middle of the road.
It actually seems perfectly reasonable to me that a computer that’s mixing sub- and super-human levels of ability is going to average out somewhere in the human range, because the human range probably spans from “functionally incompetent at all tasks, even if it’s not as bad as the computer” to “functionally expert at all tasks, even if it’s not as good as the computer”.
I’m guessing you haven’t been around animals much?
The thing you need to measure if you want to understand the difference is the surface area of the brain because all the actual cognition happens in the outer few millimetres of brain while the rest is just instinct, autonomous functions and reflexes. Most animals don’t even have such an outer layer at all so that their effective intelligence is zero.
I suppose it depends on the animal. Crows and chimps are wicked smart, and there are lots of examples of them passing multi-stage physical puzzles. What I really want to know and can find precious information on is what tasks and puzzles confound animals we think of as smart. Knowing exactly what they can’t do is as important as knowing what they can do. Where does the smartest species of crow top out at? What can’t it do?
Whenever this kind of signalling derails my train of thought, I feel like I’m losing some kind of game.
Genuine question: What signalling is that? I detect none, honestly.
her instead of he maybe?
A question for you: do you speak a language with grammatical gender?
I find that this sometimes surprises me when the person is being referred to as someone whose sex (or real life gender, as opposed to grammatical gender) is different from the grammatical gender of the word. I’ll always refer to sex when talking about a person’s gender and gender when talking about grammatical gender.
For example, in Portuguese, “kid” might be translated as a female word (“criança”). Yes, there are other equally good translations that are male, but those explicitly assume that the kid is male (“miúdo”) or female (“miúda”). When speaking in general, a “criança” is a She in Portuguese. So it might slightly surprise me if later in the text the generic word kid is referred to as a He. Individual kids are still male or female, of course, when referred by name.
English doesn’t have grammatical gender in many places in the language, so people can use any of the pronouns. For example, this riddle doesn’t work in Portuguese at all (I’ve read it originally in Portuguese and had to remind myself it as probbaly a bad translation from something in English):
The obvious explanation is that the surgeon is a woman. The less obvious ones are that the surgeon is one of two gay fathers, but that stretches the definition a bit. We might as well say that one of the fathers is the biological one while the other one is a stepfather, whatever. In a riddle context we have to assume that “son” means someone who shares genetic material with the parents, not “whoever you wish to call son”. Nevermind.
The point is that in Portuguese, you’d have to say “o médico” or “o cirurgião” (the male doctor or surgeon) or “a médica” or “a cirugiã” (the female doctor or surgeon). You can not tell the story from a gender-neutral perspective. So, guess my surprise when I say the riddle written with “o médico” (male) and then was berated for showing gender bias by assuming the doctor is, in fact, male. Which is kind of dumb because in my country there are way more female doctors than male doctors (anecdotal evidence, but will be true in the future for sure because way above 50% of new graduates are female).
So maybe this might be a source of distraction for you if your language has a more pervasive form of grammatical gender.
I’m not sure how I feel about the general question, but I think that there’s a very important distinction to be made in your examples depending on the “relevance of human rules and input” to the AI.
In particular, it is my understanding that chess AIs up to and including Deep Blue (and possibly beyond that) worked very roughly as follows: the computer enumerates lots of potential positions and decides what to do based on heuristic scoring mechanisms designed by really good human chess players. In other words, though there are all sorts of subtleties here, Deep Blue was still quite reliant on humans’ ability to (design simple rules to) decide how “good” various different chess positions are.
It’s therefore not too surprising that our chess programs looked roughly like human chess players. Essentially, how good such an AI is depends on how much it can enumerate and how good our “scoring” system of chess positions is. (FWIW, I believe that in practice a lot of this scoring is actually used to lower the number of positions that it is necessary to enumerate by ignoring certain branches of the tree.) And, our scoring system of chess positions will necessarily be an imperfect approximation to something that a group of great human chess players could come up with. Such an AI can get better than humans (and they have) if its ability to enumerate positions outweighs this, but (ignoring the currently absurd possibility of enumerating nearly all possible moves), the AI will still be constrained by human skill to some degree. So, it seems much more likely that such an AI would tend to fall somewhere roughly between slightly worse than the worst humans or slightly better than the best humans.
AlphaGo, on the other hand, used a qualitatively different approach. As I understand it, AlphaGo was based primarily on a machine learning algorithm, with very few (if any?) human-designed heuristics and rules. The machine learning algorithm learned a lot from data of human games, so it was constrained a bit by human knowledge in that sense. But, this seems qualitatively different than using human-designed heuristics. Plus, AlphaGo also “trained” a lot against itself. To me, it seems much more plausible that such an AI would end up either way better than all humans or way way worse than all humans, and there seems to be little reason to expect it to perform somewhere within the range of human ability.
Of course, as I mentioned, AlphaGo is tied to human ability in that it is largely trained on human data. If we designed AIs that used machine learning on non-human data (say, data obtained by physical experiments, or self-generated data), then I think we would have no reason at all to expect them to perform like a human in any way. So, in this case, I think we should expect the jump from mouse to man to be much much harder than the jump from Joe to Einstein. However, I don’t know of any examples of this where we’ve achieved much more than mouse-level intelligence so far :).
I think that this misunderstands how AlphaGo works. It’s primarily based on Monte Carlo tree search, and uses machine learning to improve its sampling algorithm. I don’t think that this is all that different from a program based on alpha-beta pruning using sample games to improve its static evaluator. And while I’m not certain whether or not chess programs used training to improve their evaluators, I know that even early checkers programs did this.
This is not an accurate history of computer chess.
There were two broad schools of thought. One school believed that the path to high-level computer chess involved consulting chess experts and writing really good heuristics. The other school of thought wanted to examine as many moves as possible, and was willing to use simplistic heuristics to speed itself up. Empirically, the latter approach beats the pants off the former.
Deep Blue evaluated 20M positions per second. To reach that point, it used purpose-built hardware that extracted various features of the board position in a mere handful of cycles. Any human heuristics that couldn’t be calculated nigh-instantly were ruthlessly pruned.
Human chess skill was not a meaningful constraint on Deep Blue’s performance.
Personally, whenever I discover empirical data that contradicts my common sense, I take it as a signal that my common sense could be wrong. Just saying.
Also, given how much of the definition of “common sense” in this group is “Eliezer wrote this thing a decade ago, and we’ve all assimilated it into our brains on an instinctive level since then”, one needs to be careful about assuming it’s “true common sense”, for lack of a better way to phrase it. This could well be the equivalent of a Christian group disputing evolution because it conflicts with the common-sense notion that God must exist.
The initial setup to the post, on the contrast between speculation from Eliezer Yudkowsky and data-driven thoughts from Katja Grace highlights why I find the the AI-obsessed “rationalist” world so comical. I’m sure Eliezer Yudkowsky is a nice person, but why should I care about the AI thoughts of someone who isn’t a computer scientist, skilled programmer, or someone with hands-on accomplishments in science / technology? I really don’t understand this.
My own opinion on AI is that we understand its potential course so little that (i) actual data are important to look at, and (ii) any pontification is futile, and says more about our own fears, hopes, or biases than anything about the future.
Why whould we care about the AI thoughts of an anonymous Internet blog commenter using the name Elephant?
At least Eliezer uses some kind of logic that we can evaluate. Shouldn’t we consider the argument rather than the person making it?
I was going to add: “of course, you shouldn’t care about my opinion, either,” but I thought it too obvious.
I’ll try to address the second point later. As far as I can tell, there’s no logical argument, but rather just strongly worded beliefs, which beg the question of why to favor them over other beliefs.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eliezer_Yudkowsky#Academic_publications
I’m not sure what the point of the “Academic publications” list is. These seem in general to be just published essays / opinion pieces.
Something worth noting about those chess/go graphs is that while they’re linear for computers they’re generally logarithmic for people. For example, there’s a saying in Go that the gap between a complete amateur and 1dan is the same as the gap between 1d and 2d, in terms of the work it takes to improve. Similarly if you look at the number of people at each skill level, you get an exponential decay. Meanwhile, AI got from 1d to 2d as easily as it did from 10k to 9k.
So the conclusion from these graphs is that AI probably advances exponentially, but not superexponentially. This might break down once you make an AI that knows how to design AI better than humans (a fundamental difference from game playing AI).
Since there are a lot of humans, you’d expect the range from the worst to the best humans to be about twelve stdevs. So if that’s the same as the human/chimp gap, the average chimp has an iq of around negative sixty. Which doesn’t sound that crazy.
On the other hand, Moore’s Law is also exponential. The power of the AI could just be scaling linearly (or maybe polynomially) with processing power.
I think someone above said the improvements are about equal parts Moore’s law and algorithmic improvement, which supports this.
Maybe the reason humans are so much smarter than animals is because we didn’t evolve.
It’s possible. But then, it’s also possible that the reason why whales are so much bigger than other animals is that they didn’t evolve. God really just likes huge things, and evolution wasn’t doing the job, so he made whales. (Brains? Who cares about brains? Those things are tiny!)
You can come to all sorts of fun conclusions if you start using arguments like that.
In most domains, there is probably a bigger difference between humans and animals than among humans but when it comes to math ability, there is a bigger difference between Terrence Tao and a slightly mentally handicapped person than between the latter and an animal.
There’s actually some math-based questions where the average human is worse than the average animal of some species. Usually ones involving probability and decision-making – https://www.livescience.com/6150-pigeons-beat-humans-solving-monty-hall-problem.html for example.
I don’t think anyone is surprised that pigeons are smarter than undergraduate students.
Joking aside I think the primary inhibitor for humans with these problems is that the odds are static. Socially we have evolved to try to figure out what the other person is up to to put it crudely. If you select A and then the game show host appears to try to convince you to choose B there is some chance they are trying to trick you for their own benefit. Route answers in human interactions are rare beyond banal pleasantries.
It seems you haven’t looked at areas where computers crush humans. Multiplication, weather prediction, much data processing… There may be an availability bias in that as soon as a computer crushes humans, noone cares/tracks/mentions it.
Let’s look at theory 3 again: many human activities involve a mix of skills. Computers start challenging humans when they master some of the skills. They win when they master enough skills, or are good enough at what they do master to compensate for the lack. And then people soon forget about tracking computers in that activity.
So the main problem with computers is the lack of general intelligence. They can’t develop a skillset they are missing, and need to wait for humans to put those in by hand.
This kind of language annoys me, because in practice what computers have is a single area of expertise: doing floating point calculations very fast. The only qualitative difference between multiplication homework, weather prediction, Tetris and Go is in the models that humans have specified and let run on the computer. From the point of view CPU/GPU/TPU it’s all processing that is fundamentally very similar. (Just that for the Go model to be useful, one needs a TPU or several GPUs instead of one CPU to compute those results.)
Domains where computers beat humans are domains where humans have found models that are amenable to the numerical computations. The question of AGI is can we build a similar model for all the important human cognitive capabilities, and how? (And singularity hypothesis is concerned about what happens if we can build an efficient model for model-building, in particular)
This is such an annoyingly common misconception. Solving the differential equations is obviously *sufficient* to catch the ball, but its not necessary at all. An alternative would be a closed-loop control theory sort of paradigm. Ie, rather than actually predicting the balls’ trajectory and calculating where your hand must be at time X, simply move your hand to where its directly between you and the ball over time, and the ball and hand will inevitably collide.
You’re right. How about archery or long-distance marksmanship? Military sniping is basically down to a science, it’s true, but in order to hit moving targets without spending much time aiming, you’ve got to do some pretty complicated equations.
Or, as is more likely, you use the brain’s differing architecture to sacrifice the pinpoint precision of calculus in order to instead complete a bunch of very simple equations at the same time for a chance to mess up but much higher speed. Not precisely the same as having a big chalkboard in the brain, but it’s something pretty gosh-darn impressive.
(Worth noting: it’s not that simple to just move your hand between you and the ball. It’s taken a lot of effort and some very expensive parts to get highly specialized robots good at it, and humans have to practice for a while before they can do it right. Again, sure, not the big chalkboard, but it’s nothing that can be waved away just because we can express the concept in simple words. After all, the way you walk a tightrope is just by putting one foot in front of the other.)
Not to mention that at the low hardware level, I find pretty unlikely that the brain manipulates symbolic equations. It’s just how we like to talk about them. But the concept of equations and performing computations is a very high level abstraction that took millenia for the high level cognitive processes to develop; not probably very much alike what the mess of wet biology and neurons that is the brain does under the hood.
I think that perhaps the best conclusion to draw from all this is that we don’t really know what on Earth is going on with intelligence. Intelligence is among the trickiest philosophical issues to solve, although we’ve made progress by describing different kinds of intelligence (e.g. social rather than mathematical), and yet our common-language way of describing it is still as some kind of scalar? That one mind can simply be more “intelligent” than another, like you can just assign someone an intelligence-number and be done with it? IQ is great and all, but it’s measured across a non-complete set of differing intellectual competences and certainly isn’t the end-all and be-all to what makes minds sparkle and shine. To get from that to trying to plot all animals on some kind of linear intelligence graph is fallacious at best, and sophistical at worst. It’s part of why I don’t take much of the AI-threat concerns seriously: we’re just barely good enough to make artificial “intelligence” that can overwhelmingly specialize in one task and we think we’re knocking on the door to the secrets of the mind itself. Let’s just be clear: we’re proud that we can make specialized machines which can solve specialized problems which are highly vulnerable to mathematical approaches to some degree better than a general AI can – while this same general AI is able to do that and a host of other things, not least be totally fluent in one or more languages, which is so difficult that only one creature on Earth can actually do it! Not only that, but despite the best efforts of these language-expert creatures to get machines to do the same, the best we have are the most primitive solution imaginable and are terrible even at that! Perhaps once we can get a single computer to really talk, it’ll be time to take general AI seriously, but as things stand we aren’t even close.
Fair point: human brains do appear to be wired specifically to be good at language. The ability of even humans with significant congenital brain defects to speak and understand languages strongly indicates that, as well as our understanding of Broca and Wernicke’s areas. This makes criticism of AI for not being able to speak just the teensiest bit unfair, as we’re probably geared precisely to be outstanding at it. At the same time, I have a sneaking suspicion that what “real” intelligence might require is precisely the ability to use language, given how language functions with regards to the mind. But that’s an essay by itself, so I’ll leave off there.
>Or maybe the first graph representing the naive perspective is right, Eliezer’s graph representing a more reasonable perspective is wrong, and the range of human variability is immense.
How is Eliezer’s perspective more reasonable? There doesn’t seem to be any evidence in favor of it.
Dogs typically understand 100-200 words, up to 1000 for exceptional dogs (or with exceptional training) http://www.animalplanet.com/pets/how-many-words-do-dogs-know/
Cats understand fewer words (25-35), but that may be because they are less eager to learn? http://blog.mysanantonio.com/animals/2012/07/the-intelligence-of-dogs-and-cats/
The jury is still out on whether cats are smarter than dogs, or vice versa:
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/joan-liebmannsmith-phd/the-cat-vs-dog-iq-debate-revisited_b_1572610.html
A chimpanzee understands 450 words, but is able to do more complex things with them and express himself (herself).
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-1317838/Kanzi-amazing-ape-speak-humans-understands-450-words.html
I guess a typical human can recognize on the order of 100 000 words, so by that (rather unfair, since we depend on language) scale, we are a thousand times “smarter” than these animals. I found some articles about the vocabulary of people with Downs, which might give an indication of human variability, but they were paywalled.
Please link the article on the vocabulary of people with Downs. It sounds interesting. Some of us work in academia and have access to those journals…
I suppose most readers are aware of this, but IQ is a seriously misleading way to measure absolute mental capability. By definition, average human IQ is 100 and the standard deviation is 15. This means that a negative IQ is not only possible, but that a similar number of people have a negative IQ as have an IQ over 200. (Six sigmas correspond to about three per million, according to manufacturing process literature). In any case, IQ doesn’t let you claim that Einstein (hypothetically with an IQ of 200) is “twice as smart” as the average, such a term would be just meaningless.
Which I think is the whole confusion behind the posting, we don’t have any good ways of comparing mental capability on an absolute scale.
Anyway, I did a visualization for my machine learning class (on the blackboard only, sorry, not preserved for posterity), showing a rough picture of the development of various technologies (natural language processing, self-driving cars, chess, algebra and calculus, etc) and the y-axis having categories of “works at all”, “worse than human”, “better than some humans”, and “better than any human” – with the (admittedly not very well founded) conclusion that going from better than some to better than all often goes quite quickly. YMMV.
Another way to compare is by the number of neurons in artificial and biological systems. With the caveat that an artificial neuron is not particularly comparable to a biological neuron, it still reflects the capability of an organism or an AI system to solve complex tasks. See the figure in http://www.deeplearningbook.org/contents/intro.html, figure 1.11, page 27, where a linear extrapolation indicates that we will be building artificial networks with a comparable complexity to the human brain around 2056.
Very cool figure, thanks for the link. 🙂
Yudkowsky’s argument might not be in-congruent with the data. If the intelligence gap between humans and animals is large, but the gap between the least and most intelligent humans is small in comparison and we expect the intelligence of AI to follow an exponential curve through these samples, then it follows that, when the AI is developing over the range of humans, its progress looks linear. This is for the same reason as when you zoom in on any smooth curve it eventually looks straight.
The first plot you showed looks like linear regression applied to a data set of computer capabilities in which an exponential could have fit quite well, considering the clustering of low success computers in the 1950’s. Has a Chi-squared test been done to see if a linear model actually fits the data better?
The second plot also looks quite bereft of data, enough that I could draw a straight line through it and you mention that alphago’s recent success would be an uptick on that plot.
Is it possible that the problem where dealing with is that animals just don’t have intelligence, at least as we define it for people, and people do. In other words that humans have certain fundamental ways of thinking that animals just don’t and that therefore the range of humans can be very large and take sometime to surpass because some humans really do have almost no intelligence (which is still way better than none) and some have a lot. Obviously this couldn’t be true for all aspects of intelligence but might be for some.
It’s actually pretty easy to set up a compelling case for “intelligence” for which this exact model applies, although it does mean that we have to toss out a lot of complex cognitive tasks as being fundamentally “unintelligent.”
Let’s say that “intelligence” is precisely the innate skill required in order to successfully relate “real” phenomena, in all their varying forms and indistinct nature, to abstract structures like language. That is, all beings with eyes can look at trees, but only intelligent ones will declare that they are trees as a separate category from grasses, herbs, and shrubs. Carrying this further, more intelligent individuals will identify separate species of trees, and perhaps the most will identify groups of similar species, like oaks and pines. This definition decently matches our innate intuitions about intelligence, in that we regard people who are able to describe things which are already out there in the world in comprehensible terms as being very intelligent. (To echo Neil Gaiman’s comments on the late Douglas Adams, a genius is someone who sees the world in a different way than regular people do and can make them see it in the same way – to communicate it effectively.)
So, does this link up well to your criteria? It neatly separates out all other animals, barring possibly some extremely high-intelligence ones like dolphins and chimps and Alex the African Gray Parrot, as being unintelligent, and further establishes certain humans as exhibiting little intelligence. To this extent, it fits those criteria perfectly. Further, it takes all tasks which computers have surpassed humans at and categorizes them as inherently unintelligent: rather, it was those humans who programmed the computers who demonstrated actual intelligence by binding down real-world phenomena into some form of code. An interesting side-effect of this is that very few human activities actually count as demonstrating intelligence at all, which does prove problematic.
The limitation of using this definition is simply that it doesn’t deal at all with the various other mental skills which we regard humans highly for: good memory, fast calculation, hand-eye coordination, etc. Although they might be different in kind from what we called intelligence, a good number of them seem to go hand-in-hand with it. It also gives us trouble in separating things like octopi, which seem pretty clever but don’t have a lot of word skills, from things as dumb as pillbugs. These aren’t knockdown critiques, though, but places the theory could be expanded.
Either way, I think that answers your question. Yes, it is possible, but we might not have a totally clear answer without a lot more work.
I’m not sure about that. Current neural network systems are able to recognize quite abstract classes, such as chairs and mammals, and I don’t think it is correct to ascribe that level of “intelligence” to the intelligence of the programmers – they are undoubtedly very clever, but the actual implementation is about linear algebra and mathematics, and the training simply consists of showing the network a huge number of examples – not in itself a task requiring a lot of cognition.
An interesting side-effect of this is that very few human activities actually count as demonstrating intelligence at all, which does prove problematic.
I disagree. Just because we are intelligent, doesn’t mean intelligence is needed for everything we do.
Neural networks are lovely, aren’t they? In fact, it’s the very idea of how to use them and the intellectual work needed to get them to the state where they can be tuned is significant. The “intelligent” work here is how to get from linear algebra to a working and trainable AI. After the first breakthrough, subsequent work is less difficult, but there’s some real creative labor in figuring out what examples to give. For example, check out Google’s pictures of what their visual AI – probably the best on Earth – does to various images when it’s tuned to things that aren’t in them. It’s a great little lesson on how some excellent computer scientists think about the training process, and it’s more than just force-feeding the thing examples!
It’s fine to disagree on that point, and in fact I’m very sympathetic to the opinion, but it is a problem that needs a thorough solution. The traditional position is that intelligence is needed for many tasks outside of just assigning abstract classes, and throwing out the traditional position takes extra work. Otherwise, the argument remains vulnerable to the “but everyone knows” counterpoint, and that’s no good. (The “but everyone knows” counterpoint isn’t worth getting rid of, either, in part because it lets you defend typical use of words against people who insist on using them in strange ways.)
I don’t think Eliezer’s argument is common sense. It’s actually pretty contrarian. Common sense says that Einstein is substantially more intellectually capable than a mouse, a chimp, or a village idiot. I think I might agree.
“Amount of evolutionary work it took to generate the difference, number of neurons, measurable difference in brain structure” — these are all inputs, not outputs. So they might not be a good measure of intelligence — akin to trying to value a corporation based on its annual expenses.
As for the last one, performance on various tasks, I’d argue that Einstein is able to handily outperform a mouse, a chimp, and a village idiot on a broad range of tasks.
If this is true, how is Einstein able to do so much more with similar inputs? I’m not sure.
Maybe Einstein isn’t a genius due to hardware, he’s a genius due to software. If you strand Einstein on an island and he grows up as a feral child, he isn’t going to be able to invent relativity. The village idiot can’t run the latest software (he can’t do calculus for example) and thus the range of intellectual tasks he’s capable of performing is underwhelming.
Yes, much of the variance in intellectual output between humans seems to be explained by genes rather than environment. But that doesn’t mean software is unimportant. Consider a world where all the world’s software is open source, but some computers aren’t very good at running it. Most variance between computers will be accounted for by hardware, but it would be a mistake to conclude that we can just ignore software.
Instead of just thinking in terms of amount of evolutionary work, try thinking in terms of amount of computational work period. You could think of biological evolution as doing very slow computation to optimize the genome of an individual species. You could think of a human society as performing much faster computation, distributed among human brains, which develops intellectual tools like calculus. Maybe there is some crazy ratio like 100 yrs of human society computation=1 million years of evolutionary computation or something like that.
But why does this matter? We don’t care how Einstein got smart, we’re only comparing his intelligence to other things.
«“Amount of evolutionary work it took to generate the difference, number of neurons, measurable difference in brain structure” — these are all inputs, not outputs.»
Sure, obviously that’s true. But it is also the case that metrics of outputs have their own problems, and some cannot be applied transversely, so measuring inputs is also important. This is why most companies demand employees to pass a card when they arrive and leave. Measuring inputs also helps you evaluating your subject. If an animal has only a couple of neurons, you can rule out any high intelligence. Likewise, if an employee never shows up to work, you can infer his outputs are nil as well.
I tentatively think you’re just wrong about how driving works. It takes training to be able to apply our ‘natural’ brainpower to the task. I suspect the worst adult human drivers can’t apply it consistently, for one reason or another.
(It also seems odd to say that the societal equivalent of Scaramucci’s tenure has been doing anything “for a while.” But it would still surprise me if it got stuck within the range of people who can actually apply their intelligence to the task.)
I would add my 0.25 cents. It is wrong to compare mice brain and Einstein’s brain, as most what makes Einstein = Einstein is not its hardware, but its training. In case of mice, there is no much training. I mean that if Einstein’s brain was born 10 000 ago he would not be able to create the relativity theory. Einstein is the product of the long evolution of billion’s of brains, which created language, physiscs and even invented Lorentz equation. So Einstein’s brain is equal to billion human brains and the gap between chimp and him is much wider, when it is typically presented by the EY’s graph.
Off-topic: Your comment about “my 0.25 cents” piqued my interest. Is this a phrase borrowed from another language/culture, or a joke about inflation/having an eighth as much to offer/etc.?
On-topic: Yes, training makes a big deal. I suspect animals are a lot closer to humans than we realize in terms of raw intelligence, they just can’t be trained nearly as well.
So a general distinction about AI that’s being missed here: there are two ways we might think ai will improve suddenly at some point. First, maybe once we figure out how to do it we can just throw a bunch of extra hardware at the problem to cross from regular smart to super smart.
In practice, this would probably just give the regular (exponential) curve we see here for things like chess – we’re assuming at the point we get the algorithmic improvement we still have a bunch of boring tricks we can add. In practice, I suspect by the time we’re anywhere close to AGI we’ve already long since done all the easy tricks like adding hardware, so improvement will remain gradual.
But, there’s another method which doesn’t generalize, which is that agi might be able to improve itself. This has no analogy in the chess scenario (a computer good at playing chess isn’t good at programming a computer to play chess). It doesn’t have an equivalent anywhere short of agi. And that’s the version that could plausibly lead to a foom scenario.
Interestingly, it only leads to the food scenario once the ai is comparable in ability to top ai experts. So we’d have a gradual curve all the way up to “ai can match top human players”, and then a sudden jump to being a hundred times smarter over a day or two.
One important thing that seems to be missing from this, is the huge difference in training between biological intelligence and artificial intelligence. At the moment AI can do really well, often better than humans, if tons of labeled samples exist. Once this training is done, we can just copy the coefficients to generate a clone of the AI. We can’t do that with humans. Children are not born knowing everything that there parents knew at conception. But on other hand, humans are much better at learning from a tiny set of examples. Show a human a single picture of a pangolin and he will be able to recognize pangolins in completely different pictures including drawings.
And on other issue is energy efficiency. The brain is extremely energy efficient, it uses around 20 watt and even that was only possible because it also enabled more efficient use of food via cooking. Current AI often uses large amounts of power, especially for training and CMOS semiconductor technology is close to its limits.
I think once you get to full mouse level intelligence it is like easy to scale that up to beyond human intelligence, however, we are far apart from that. Just because AI has started to become really useful on some tasks, that doesn’t mean that we have made much progress toward general AI as these specialized tasks still put constrains on the tasks that are very helpful for AI, but not all required for human intelligence.
On a technical note, EQ actually has a serious flaw – it uses brain size as a proxy for number of neurons, and those in turn as a proxy for the connectivity. There was a recent paper on this (http://www.pnas.org/content/113/26/7255.abstract) showing that even though smart birds like corvids have physically small brains, those brains are jam-packed with neurons, reaching primate-like total numbers.
As for the “smart at one thing, dumb at others”, this is basically the description of most “smart” non-mammals, especially if you also exclude birds. Crocodilians and monitor lizards are amazingly/terrifyingly intelligent in specific contexts, yet dunces in others. Using bait to catch food, understanding locking mechanisms (even if they lack the dexterity to manipulate them), anticipating prey behavior, coordinated pack hunting, etc., yet their communication abilities range from modest to minimal, and they’re largely uninterested in applying their minds to anything that doesn’t end with a meal or injuring a keeper. The same is likely true of cephalopods, though I don’t have direct experience with them like I do with crocodilians and other reptiles.
I’m also skeptical of the “Humans are so brilliant” angle, thought not in the stereotypical “but animals are smart too”, but rather the opposite. Even dealing with less intelligent animals than crocs and monitors, it’s amazing what can be accomplished with little more than a good memory, diverse stimuli, communication, and classical and operant conditioning. For all our vaunted intelligence, how much of what most humans do (or what we do on a day-to-day basis) really requires explanations beyond those factors, possibly with imitation thrown in? Are we *really* that smart, or are we just chimps with great memories and who are good enough at generalizing their operant conditioning to find rules which apply universally (i.e. rationality), then apply them all over the place until we get a banana / a program to compile / a Nature paper? I once heard it said that genius isn’t a matter of information stored or processing speed, but the ability to draw connections; can we think of Einstein as just a chimp who generalized the right rules in the right way at the right time to the right problem, a chimp could form more associations between rules and experiences than the others? We’ve created a system which amplifies our abilities through recorded knowledge, detailed communication, a special language for these universal rules (math), and which has positive feedback (new tools -> new info -> new discoveries -> new tools…), but in the absence of that community, amplification, & feedback, how smart are we? Are we only 5% smarter than an Austalopithecus, but that crucial 5% was the tipping point allowing us to create a feedback system? After all, we spent the vast majority of our species lifespan in a state only barely more advanced that modern chimp troops.
Perhaps it’s like flight. TONS of animals (and plant seeds) glide in some manner or another, and some can add power (just not enough). But once you cross the threshold into being capable of powered, steady, level flight (which has only happened 4 times out of the numerous gliders), the benefits are immense and a huge adaptive radiation follows. Archaeopteryx wasn’t that much worse, muscularly or aerodynamically, that some of the poorly-flying modern birds, but that last extra gram of muscle, that last 2% increase in lift:drag ratio makes all the difference. Perhaps we’re simply on the “winning”* side of that last inch?
*results pending.
Wait, what?
The “short” period of time we are taking about here is longer than humans have existed as a species. And that’s not taking into account the engineering work to develop the preconditions, namely DNA, sexual selection, mammals, and the entire ecosystem that created the perfect game theoretic conditions where evolving intelligence makes sense.
I think there’s an assumption in there somewhere that evolution is massively inefficient and that more goal-directed human engineering can outperform it by orders of magnitude.
That assumption has proven true in certain domains. In other domains, not so much. It’s certainly one hell of an assumption to apply to intelligence.