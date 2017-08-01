Is It Possible To Have Coherent Principles Around Free Speech Norms?

I.
One factor that must underlie people’s distrust of non-governmental free speech norms is that they’re so underspecified. The First Amendment is a comparatively simple, bright-line concept – the police can’t arrest you for saying the President sucks. Sure, we need a zillion Supreme Court cases to iron out the details, but it makes sense in principle. By contrast, social norms about free speech risk collapsing into the incoherent Doctrine Of The Preferred First Speaker, where it’s okay for me to say that the President sucks, but not okay for you to say that I suck for saying that. This is dumb, and I don’t know if free speech supporters have articulated a meaningful alternative. I want to sketch out some possibilities for what that sort of alternative would look like.
The philosophical question here is separating out the acts of having an opinion, signaling a propensity, and committing a speech act.
Having an opinion is the sort of thing free speech norms ought to exist to protect. The opinion ought to enter the marketplace of ideas, compete with other opinions on its merit, and either win or lose based on people’s considered rational judgment.
But this can’t be separated from signaling a propensity for action. Suppose Alice has the opinion “hand hygiene doesn’t matter”. The truly virtuous action is to show her (and concerned third parties) studies that prove that dangerous infections are transmissible by unwashed hands. But while you’re doing that, it’s fair to not want to eat at her restaurant. And it’s pro-social to tell other people not to eat at her restaurant either, and not to hire her as a nurse – and if she’s already a nurse, maybe to get her fired. Even though reasonable free speech norms demand that we fight bad ideas through counterargument rather than social punishment, in this case they should permit a campaign to get Alice fired.
One solution here might be to give people the burden of demonstrating that their controversial opinions won’t lead to dangerous actions. For example, if Alice is a nurse, she might say “I don’t believe hand hygiene matters, and I’m going to try to convince the hospital administration to remove their rule mandating handwashing – but until I succeed, I’ll follow the rules and wash my hands just like everyone else.” If I trusted Alice, this would allay my concerns, and I would go back to wanting to debate with her instead of wanting her fired. See also Be Nice, At Least Until You Can Coordinate Meanness.
Some signaling of propensities can’t be so easily fixed. If Carol thinks that “Hitler should have finished the job”, I feel like this tells me a lot about Carol besides just her moral ranking of various World-War-II-related alternate histories. If she was a schoolteacher, then even if she promised not to kill any Jews in class, or even to spread any anti-Semitic propaganda in class, it would be hard for me not to wonder what else was wrong with her, and whether she could really disguise every single repugnant aspect of her personality. On the other hand, if we try to get the school board to fire her, we’re implicitly endorsing the principle “Get someone fired if you know of a belief of theirs that suggests they’re an otherwise repugnant person” – and isn’t this the same principle that led people to campaign against atheist schoolteachers, pro-gay schoolteachers, communist schoolteachers, etc? See also Not Just A Mere Political Issue. I think I bite the bullet on this one and say that if the schoolteacher credibly promises not to be repugnant in any way in front of the kids, you let her keep teaching until she slips up.
And both having opinions and signaling propensities are hard to separate from commiting speech acts. The archetypal example is telling an assassin “I’ll give you $10,000 if you kill Bob” – a form of speech, but tantamount to murder. Repeated harassment – the kind where you scream insults at someone every time they leave the house – falls in the same category: the active ingredient isn’t the information being conveyed by what insults you choose, it’s that they face being screamed at and made to live in fear. And yeah, the archetypical example of this is starting a campaign to email someone’s embarassing secrets to their boss to get them fired.
We can’t just ban speech acts. Everything is a speech act. Me saying “Donald Trump is wrong on immigration” lowers Donald Trump’s status – that’s a speech act. Me saying “You’re wrong about free speech” might trigger you and make you feel awful until you write a 10,000 word essay responding to me – that’s a speech act too. Telling an offensive joke is definitely a speech act, but do we want to ban all jokes that anyone anywhere might be offended by? Let’s face it; a lot of speech is criticism, sometimes really harsh criticism, and the line between “criticism”, “insult”, and “harassment” is vague and debatable (see eg all of Twitter). Everyone has a different set of speech acts they consider beyond the pale, with no real way of sorting it out. So what speech acts do we permit as unavoidable parts of the process of social interaction, which ones do we punish, and how do we punish them?
II.
A sample problem: a while ago, I read an article which took a sensitive social problem, approached it with inexcusably terrible statistics that mis-estimated its incidence by seven orders of magnitude, and then used it to mock the people who suffered from it and tell them they were stupid. I complained about this, and the author was really confrontational to me and said things like that I “needed to see a psychiatrist”. I ended up writing a couple of really angry blog posts, which not only corrected the statistics but also prominently named the author, accused him of being a bad person, and recommended that nobody ever trust him or take him seriously again.
One view: although the author was wrong, we’re all wrong sometimes. I’ve been wrong before, probably in ways that other people considered inexcusable, and I would rather be politely corrected than excoriated in public, dragged through the mud, and accused of being a defective human being. By my article, I contributed to a world where we don’t just debate each other’s points, but launch personal attacks against people in the hopes that they are so ashamed and miserable that they never participate in the discussion again. I have committed crimes against Reason, and I should humbly apologize and try to do better next time.
A second view: the author was either deliberately deceitful or criminally stupid; either way he really was inexcusably bad. If I just quietly correct his statistical error, only a fraction of his readership will see my correction, and meanwhile he’ll go on to do it a second time, a third time, and so on forever. Although there are many good people who should be approached as equals in the marketplace of ideas, there are also defectors against that marketplace who deserve to be ruthlessly crushed, and I was doing a public service by crushing one of them.
And a third view: by being needlessly cruel in his article, the author had already forfeited the protection of “the marketplace of ideas”. Just as if someone tries to shoot you, you can shoot back without worrying so much about the moral principle of nonviolence, so it’s always proper to fight fire with fire. Although I wouldn’t be justified in smacking down someone who had merely failed egregiously, someone who fails egregiously while breaking good discussion norms is another matter.
The second and third views get kind of scary when universalized. The second amounts to “if you decide someone’s a really bad person, feel free to crush them.” No doubt evangelicals honestly think that gay rights crusaders are bad people; does this justify personal attacks against them?
The third seems to demand a more specific trigger (violation of a norm), but since nobody agrees where the norms are, it’s more likely to just lead to cascades where everyone ends up at different levels of the punishing/meta-punishing/meta-meta-punishing ladder and everyone thinks everyone else started it.
(an example: Alice writes a blog post excoriating Bob’s opinion on tax reforming, calling him a “total idiot” who “should be laughed out of the room”. Bob feels so offended that he tries to turn everyone against Alice, pointing out every bad thing she’s ever done to anyone who will listen. Carol considers this a “sexist harassment campaign” and sends a dossier of all of Bob’s messages to his boss, trying to get him fired. Dan decides this proves Carol is anti-free speech, and tells the listeners of his radio show to “give Carol a piece of their mind”, leading to her getting hundreds of harassing and threatening email messages. Eric snitches on Dan to the police. How many of these people are in the wrong?)
But I can’t fully bite the bullet and accept the first view either; some people are so odious that an alarm needs to be spread. I’m not proud of my behavior in the specific situation mentioned, but I won’t completely give up the right to do something similar if the information arises. I’m going to try as hard as I can to err on the side of not doing that (I stick by my decision not to name the Reason columnist involved in the sandwich incident, although I guess everyone already knows) but sometimes the line will need to be crossed.
III.
I think the most important consideration is that it be crossed in a way that doesn’t create a giant negative-sum war-of-all-against-all. That is, Democrats try to get Republicans fired for the crime of supporting Republicanism, Republicans try to get Democrats fired for the crime of supporting Democratism, and the end result is a lot of people getting fired but the overall Republican/Democrat balance staying unchanged.
That suggests a heuristic very much like Be Nice, At Least Until You Can Coordinate Meanness again: don’t try to destroy people in order to enforce social norms that only exist in your head. If people violate a real social norm, that the majority of the community agrees upon, and that they should have known – that’s one thing. If you idiosyncratically believe something is wrong, or you’re part of a subculure that believes something is wrong even though there are opposite subcultures that don’t agree – then trying to enforce your idiosyncratic rules by punishing anyone who breaks them is a bad idea.
And one corollary of this is that it shouldn’t be arbitrary. Ten million people tell sexist jokes every day. If you pick one of them, apply maximum punishment to him, and let the other 9.99 million off scot-free, he’s going to think it’s unfair – and he’ll be right. This is directly linked to the fact that there isn’t actually that much of a social norm against telling sexist jokes. My guess is that almost everyone who posts child pornography on Twitter gets in trouble for it, and that’s because there really is a strong anti-child pornography norm.
(this is also how I feel about the war on drugs. One in a thousand marijuana users gets arrested, partly because there isn’t enough political will to punish all marijuana users, partly because nobody really thinks marijuana use is that wrong. But this ends out unfair to the arrested marijuana user, not just because he’s in jail for the same thing a thousand other people did without consequence, but because he probably wouldn’t have done it he’d really expected to be punished, and society was giving him every reason to think he wouldn’t be.)
This set of norms is self-correcting: if someone does something you don’t like, but there’s not a social norm against it, then your next step should be to create a social norm against it. If you can convince 51% of the community that it’s wrong, then the community can unite against it and you can punish it next time. If you can’t convince 51% of the community that it’s wrong, then you should try harder, not play vigilante and try to enforce your unpopular rules yourself.
If you absolutely can’t tolerate something, but you also can’t manage to convince your community that it’s wrong and should be punished, you should work on finding methods that isolate you from the problem, including building a better community somewhere else. I think some of this collapses into a kind of Archipelago solution. Whatever the global norms may be, there ought to be communities catering to people who want more restrictions than normal, and other communities catering to people who want fewer. These communities should have really explicit rules, so that everybody knows what they’re getting into. People should be free to self-select into and out of those communities, and those self-selections should be honored. Safe spaces, 4chan, and this blog are three very different kinds of intentional communities with unusual but locally-well-defined free speech norms, they’re all good for the people who use them, and as long as they keep to themselves I don’t think outsiders have any right to criticize their existence.
IV.
I don’t know if this position is coherent. My guess is there’s a lot of places it doesn’t match my intuition, and a lot of other places where it’s so fuzzy it could justify or condemn anything at all.
But I think trying to hammer out something like this is important. Free speech norms aren’t about free speech. They quickly bleed over into these really fundamental questions, like – what is a culture? What is it we’re trying to do when we get together and have a society? Are we allowed to want different things from a culture? If so, how do we balance everyone else’s demands? Do we just live in some kind of postmodern globalized atomized culture, or are cultures these things inexorably linked to specific value systems that we’ve got to keep moored to those systems at all costs? How much are we allowed to use shaming to punish people who don’t conform to our culture? How angry are we allowed to be when other people use shaming to punish people we like who don’t conform to theirs?
Trying to get a model of these things that doesn’t immediately contradict itself on everything is potentially a good first step to trying to get a model of these things that’s right and/or liveable.
I hope that in a follow-up post we can see some research notes and criticism of the various free speech philosophies that have been refined over the last few hundred years. I have a vague intention to post some leads, but it’s late and very likely that others will do a better job.
For legal purposes, I think a judge (or an attorney guessing a judge’s mind) doesn’t need much more than commonsense, access to precedent, and a strong dose of the sentiment behind the Keynes quip, “Words ought to be a little wild, for they are the assaults of thoughts on the unthinking.” link
As a quip about words, it’s not fully true. Not all words feel wild on the tongue; e.g. “please pass the gravy” is not, and need not be, a wildling phrase. But “wildness” does offer a poetic way of thinking about what the law should aim for, in terms of what kind of speech it is that ‘freedom of speech’ must protect.
For purposes of building social norms, I think we can aim much higher than mere wildness though. Any crappy high school teacher can succeed in saying something that scandalizes the prudish among their students. Propaganda is insidious because the lie in the throat can become the truth in the heart. Therefore, let us tell only the truth. Relying on a fairly well-known poem here…
“Let me not, to the marriage of true minds, admit impediments… “
I think this has a similar problem to your post a few days ago about signal-boost doxing. It focuses the ENTIRETY of the debate on what it’s ok to say to and about other people, on the assumption that if word gets back to their boss/whoever they get fired. If we’re going to spread any sort of robust cultural norm, it seems to me far more sensible to spread a norm about NOT firing otherwise-satisfactory employees based on minor rudenesses outside the context of work. It seems like if we can change how people treat each other, it’s much more fundamental to change how people relate to friends, family, and coworkers, especially when it comes to disagreement and censure, and especially when it comes to finding people they can relate to and trust.
No one is perfect. No one has perfectly moral opinions on all topics, and no one has perfectly reliable judgement at all times. We can accept this in ourselves (except for the scrupulous), and we allow it in our friends because we KNOW they have a lot of great and likable traits that counterbalance whatever flaw is recently brought to our attention. But more and more people are being encouraged to abandon friends and family and to cut ties with jobs and businesses based on imperfections. This is atomization gone turbo: Not only do you end up with almost no friends because you moved for college and then moved again for work, the “friends” you DO make might abandon you at the drop of a sandwich.
Too many people throw away too many positive things because they are imperfect, and this is horrible.
Post-script: one of the things you mention briefly is the idea of deducing a person’s character from something they say, and I think we’ve gone entirely too far in the direction of dehumanization and fundamental attribution error. A racist comment becomes morally equivalent to a lynching, rendering the speaker a moral non-patient, an outlaw. Traditionally, this punishment was reserved for the worst criminals. For everything else, compromise. Compromise, the partial fulfillment of multiple desires, is the fundamental basis on which civilization is built. Without compromise, we are stuck in an eternal war of all and against all.
Existence is an imposition. Space is finite and precious. This principle can be extended to social space. If all the little tiny hunter-gatherer tribes got to sit around on their land because they ‘weren’t bothering anyone’ then the world would still be entirely dotted with tiny hunter-gatherer tribes. Progress, or really any meaningful change requires that space be fought over and that ‘not bothering anyone’ isn’t a free ticket to eternal unmolested existence. We’re seeing this principle in action in some places with the success of NIMBY. What you’re proposing leads straight to NIMBYworld hell. The answer is – no, you don’t have a right to be unmolested simply because you aren’t molesting others. That isn’t a thing. Your existence in itself is a very significant imposition on other beings and you’d better be able to defend it with more than your harmlessness. If you do nothing to help me and nothing to harm me you’re a walled-off hole in the world where something useful once was. Where there was a free path I could walk and resources I could take there’s a barrier. That’s a problem – a problem that scales directly with how many ‘harmless’ non-interactors there are.
In the social world this is less urgent than in the physical world – though obviously the separation is somewhat artificial – but, if the social world is balkanized and I am basically isolated to a teeny chunk, that’s still pretty urgent to me. If Twitter and Facebook ban me then my ability to communicate has been significantly hampered by their walled platforms, and I am fully within my rights to campaign to have those walls sundered – the idea of regulating them as utilities comes to mind. The problem is not solved by trying to split the social world into a zillion walled communities. Realistically people like being connected, which means there will be gates in those walls and those with the keys have the power. If I’m not one of the keyholders I will be the dire enemy of these walls. Being isolated is not tolerable. Like being herded into some walled ghetto, this sort of isolation is a prelude to whatever the hell the powers-that-be want.
It’s not self-evident that big conflicts are negative-sum. Life is basically a giant war of all-against-all, and here we are. From that war springs friendship and love and beauty. Love and friendship are ways of binding individuals together to put something over the rest of the competition. That’s what brought them into existence and that’s what sustains them. If you try to make them into some sort of edgeless saccharine all-pervading fairy tale nonsense, then to the extent that you succeed they will wither and die. To be the enemy of competition is to be the short-lived enemy of life.
My view centers around what I call the concept of being “In the Arena.” The more you choose to be In The Arena of, say, national debate, and the more successful you are at accomplishing your ambitions to be In the Arena, the more reasonable it is for you to be a target for criticism.
I try to be In the Arena, so I’m fair game for critics.
Similarly, I worked pretty hard at times from 2005 to, say, 2010 to point out flaws in the thinking of Malcolm Gladwell, because Malcolm, selling millions of books, giving many highly compensated speeches, and writing lots of long articles in a top magazine, had very much chosen to be In the Arena and was quite successful at accomplishing that.
Over time, my critique of Gladwell has spread, and Malcolm has responded somewhat by refocusing his efforts more toward his strengths than toward the weaknesses I had identified.
This would seem to be a constructive process, even if it involved hurt feelings on Malcolm’s part.
On the other hand, I don’t see much point in putting much effort into critiquing people who either haven’t chosen to be In the Arena or haven’t much succeeded at it.
First off, I appreciate the spirt of the post. My tendency is to think that it’s not possible to draw any bright lines as we are very much in an A is better than B, B is better than C, but C is better than A type of situation.
Something to chew on:
I think you are letting yourself off too easily here.
Teachers, if they are to have the free speech rights you seem to believe in, must be able to speak in a manner that the public can hear. Children are in the public.
If, say, Dennis Leibnitz, a Jewish child who is a student in Carol’s class hears Carol’s speech, what is the appropriate remedy? What if we merely know Dennis is in Carol’s class? What if we don’t know if Dennis is in Carol’s class or not?
> Teachers, if they are to have the free speech rights you seem to believe in, must be able to speak in a manner that the public can hear. Children are in the public.
Not using their position as teacher to give themselves an advantage by having a captive audience that they have authority over.
Yup, authority is the key issue here. People with murderous beliefs should ideally work for a living like the rest of us do, but, we don’t want them using authority positions to try to recruit others to their evil religions. We especially shouldn’t have institutions that organize audiences of impressionable young people who are supposed to learn from them. Again, not exactly sure what authority jobs they MIGHT still be allowed in, but, schoolteacher doesn’t make the cut. Maybe STEM professorship, if they promise to cool it on the whole “gas the jews” or “hang the kulaks.” Humanities is a tougher problem since ideologues see those positions as a high ground from which to conduct war on any beliefs that threaten their own, and, I think the last 60 years of history has shown that marxists can’t always be trusted to behave reasonably in those professorships.
I’m not totally sure but I think “in front of the kids” is meant “at or immediately around her job”. The context of the post suggests we aren’t silencing her entirely, so she is allowed to do it some places, just not in the classroom or may be extending as far as places where she knows her kids are. (I would tend to think the fact that her kids could find out isn’t enough).
Drethelin is right, one focus needs to be on employers–the norm has to be something like: off duty legal behavior isn’t typically a firing offense. There are edge cases where it might be (spokesman for the company or something) but arguing over the exact contours of the border shouldn’t obscure the core idea.
A similar thing is happening WRT the main post. The problem is that lots of people are trying to enforce life destroying norm violation sanctions for things that are not (yet?) societal norms. They see the use of crushing sanctions as creating the norms, while they can’t be justly employed unless the norms are already in place (and even then senses of proportionality in justice might preclude certain sanctions).
I’m sure the death penalty for sexist jokes would be more effective at curbing them than the current regime, but it would also be out of proportion.
Yes, I understood that he meant “keep quiet in the class room, but do as you like elsewhere”
But the children, and their parents, are still likely to be able to hear them elsewhere, which raises quite a difficult point.
Most people see someone who is acting in a professional capacity on behalf of their employer at the time to be, at that time, representing their employer. With teachers, this is often effectively the government.
Because of this, most people see restrictions on a teachers speech during class time, while they are acting in their role as teacher, or even toward the specific children they are assigned to teach, as perfectly acceptable.
I am glad you brought this up. Whereas both Nazis and Communists have wantonly murdered many millions of people, others should take steps to exclude them from certain positions of influence, and, schoolteacher is a perfect example of a position that neither should be allowed in. We already quite correctly kick people out of jobs like that for having nazi- or nazi-adjacent beliefs (e.g., KKK member, white nationalist, etc). That is working. We should extend it to communists again, as many American teachers’ unions decided to do shortly after WW2.
I’m not sure the exact list of jobs they should be excluded from, but I’d have to think it’s not very close to half of all jobs. Communists should actually be happy that all non-management labor positions are open to them since the alternatives put them uncomfortably close to enemy class behavior 🙂
The problem is that if you say, “people are allowed to kick people out of jobs for having nazi-adjacent beliefs,” the result is that anyone who wants to kick someone out of a job has two options: don’t do it, or explain how their beliefs are nazi-adjacent.
This is the case for an absolute rule: “But then someone else says “Well, if they get their exception, I deserve my exception,” and then someone else says “Well, if those two get exceptions, I’m out”, and you have no idea how difficult it is to successfully renegotiate the terms of a timeless Platonic contract that doesn’t literally exist.” (http://slatestarcodex.com/2014/02/23/in-favor-of-niceness-community-and-civilization/)
The disadvantage to an absolute rule is that it lets people behave badly. The advantage is that it’s a whole lot harder to lawyer.
I think you’re hugely over-thinking what I suggested. I’m actually arguing for basically the status quo here, but we should resume extending the treatment we already give to Nazi-alikes to communist-alikes as well. If you think that’s not working as-is, can you explain what problems you’re seeing with it in practice right now? It’s my impression that the small percentage of people with Nazi-like beliefs are fairly successfully excluded from teacher (and some other) jobs with virtually no harmful side-effects.
I think the problem is too complex to be solved by any formal set of principles. One issue is that most people don’t think rationally, and so being able to express honestly held opinions can genuinely lead to bad things happening. So on the one hand, if we don’t have social ways of regulating speech we risk a situation where anyone can inflame a lynch mob. On the other hand, over-regulating speech results in online lynch mobs of another kind. I think the complexity of this problem is closer to the complexity of the legal code than to any easy-to-formulate commandment (or 10), and it makes me sad that it’s not regulated by the same system as the regular code (the courts).
In fact, the legal system has already solved a very similar problem. I think the question of “what beliefs can be expressed, how can they be expressed, and to what extent is it ok to treat someone differently because of their belief” is pretty similar to the question of “what religions are ok, how is it ok to worship, and to what extent is it ok to treat someone differently because of their religion “. We’ve somehow created a world where, through a combination of interpreting the constitution and looking at precedent, we can tolerate Islam (a minority belief system which often involves some pretty conventionally deprecated beliefs) but not the Fundamentalist Church of Latter-Day Saints. In my ideal world, the courts would have a similar complicated combination of principles and precedents to decide questions of freedom of speech, as well as “discrimination by belief”.
I disagree here for the same reasons I strongly disagreed with “Be Nice until you can Coordinate Meanness,” and, though I hadn’t read it before, now disagree with “Not just a Mere Political Issue.”
I think drawing the line at legality or illegality as a proxy for social consensus is a proxy which will work most of the time but not because social consensus is where the line should be drawn. The reason it works is because willingness to do illegal things strongly, but not perfectly correlates with “person who is dangerous and unpredictable.”
I would happily invite someone to dinner who had ostentatiously refused to pay his taxes and gone to jail as a result. This is because, while he has offended the law and social norms, he has done so in a way which increases, rather than decreases my priors on him being a good person. Related, I would not invite someone who worked for the NSA or the IRS to dinner, even though I would happily invite to dinner someone who thinks these agencies are necessary. This is because willingness to actually work at these agencies implies a level of dedication to principles I think are terrible much greater than mere abstract support.
Maybe I’m misreading you, but are you actually saying we should be against the Holocaust in the abstract but be willing to invite over a concentration camp prison guard for dinner because he was just following orders? Analogous to the above example, I would be happy to invite over for dinner a person who had simply been a German citizen during WWII or even fought for the Germans in WWII because I don’t think being a citizen of a country the government of which did terrible things or even fighting in the army for a government which did terrible things are alone good proxies for “bad person.” Being willing to work in a concentration camp where you have no plausible deniability about what was going on, however, is a different matter. Spitting on Vietnam vets, similarly, is bad; spitting on the individual Vietnam vets who committed the My Lai massacre, however, is reasonable, and not just because we can construe it as having been illegal or against army policy. Rather because those actions are sufficient prior for them being bad people.
Moreover, I think the legal/illegal line, and even, to a lesser extent the “vague impression of social consensus/my idiosyncratic judgment” line have a very bad consequence: namely, the reinforcement of the norm which excuses people for “just following orders.” Probably more evil has been committed in recent history, if not all of history, by people “just following orders” than people who conceded, in their own minds, that what they were doing was bad. In other words, I very much want to live in a society where following the dictates of one’s own conscience is the rule, not following the law or even vague social consensus.
The rule I propose instead of “be nice until you can coordinate meanness” is “be nice until you have a very good reason to believe they’re being mean; once you do, it is acceptable, if not always advisable, to respond with proportional meanness, beginning with social ostracism.” Note that I think “having a different political opinion” is a very poor proxy for determining meanness, but actions speak louder than words. I can be friends with someone who supports taxation. I can’t be friends with someone who collects taxes.
Interesting post, and I agree with a lot of what you’re saying, but I don’t think I agree with this:
“Probably more evil has been committed in recent history, if not all of history, by people “just following orders” than people who conceded, in their own minds, that what they were doing was bad.”
Because I think that’s apples to oranges, Onyomi.
The question is, how much evil was created in recent history, if not all of history, by people “just following orders,” versus people who said, “I know the truth, and society is wrong, and the truth I know is worth killing for?”
Because I think that those are the two points you’re trading off. You can say, “People should follow society’s dictates,” or you should say “people should try to devise their own morality,” but the failure mode of the former is “my society is right when it says to kill the Jews,” and the failure mode of the latter is “my society is wrong when it says I shouldn’t kill my neighbor.” Or lead a communist revolution to kill your neighbor, as the case may be.
I stand by the statement as you helpfully elaborated it.
Because I think most people, when they’re being honest with themselves, have a fairly good and surprisingly similar moral sense, I think far more evil is done by people doing things they would know are wrong if they relied on their own conscience but that they tell themselves are okay because “just doing my job” than is done by people following their own, idiosyncratic morality to extremes.
Also, of the few people who have a really idiosyncratic ethical intuition that firmly informs them that actions almost everyone else would think are evil are good and the bravery to act upon it, how many would be dissuaded from acting by social consensus and the law, anyway?
“Because I think most people, when they’re being honest with themselves, have a fairly good and surprisingly similar moral sense, I think far more evil is done by people doing things they would know are wrong if they relied on their own conscience but that they tell themselves are okay because society than is done by people following their own, idiosyncratic morality to extremes.”
I disagree.
That is, I agree that most people have a fairly good and surprisingly similar moral sense. Absolutely.
But people are really good at convincing themselves that they are a special case, they they have some kind of an excuse that means they don’t have to follow the rules, that this is really justified by the circumstances and that everyone else would agree if they knew what they knew.
… I’m sorry, that came out kind of crooked. I hope ot makes sense anyway.
The point being, “killing people is wrong,” is quickly followed by the exception, “except in self-defense,” which mutates into “except when defending our children,” which further mutates into “except in case of danger to our children,” which mutates into lynch mobs.
I think that if people are taught to follow their idiosyncratic morality to extremes, the result will be a million people screaming at each other that everyone else is violating the “timeless platonic contract that doesn’t exist” without an excuse, whereas they have a perfectly good reason for their violation of it.
“Also, of the few people who have a really idiosyncratic ethical intuition that firmly informs them that actions almost everyone else would think are evil are good and the bravery to act upon it, how many would be dissuaded from acting by social consensus and the law, anyway?”
Hmm. We may be defining our categories differently. I see the average person who gets sucked into working for a rebellion as fitting in the “people should devise their own morality” category, not the “people should follow society’s dictates” category.
That is to say, the dictates of the general society they were raised in generally include, “don’t take action to disrupt this society.” Breaking with that – even if it’s to join another society – takes a lack of respect for the society you left.
Or, in other words, the average concentration-camp guard may have been just following orders. The average brownshirt was taking unfortunately necessary actions that appear to violate the common morality for the greater good of the state and the German people.
Does this make sense? I’m a bit sleepy right now.
The Milgram and Stanford Prison experiments show people have a strong tendency to suspend their good moral sense in the face of authority and social pressure. I don’t think nearly so many people having a correspondingly strong tendency to go vigilante about their idiosyncratic ideas no one shares.
I agree that people are good at coming up with exceptions and justifications for doing what they feel like doing, rather than what is right, but I think “I’m just doing my job/what everyone else is doing,” is on the top of that list.
I think being in favor of everyone following his own conscience is precisely the safest position for anyone who is highly skeptical of mass movements, revolutions, etc. The amount of damage (or good, some revolutionaries might argue) the crazy dreamer with the idiosyncratic ideas can do is highly limited without a lot of followers. It’s hard to attract a lot of followers, especially to an evil cause, if everyone is following the dictates of his own conscience.
I guess I’m saying humans acting like lemmings scare me a lot more than lone wolves, scary as the latter might occasionally be.
I also wonder if part of the problem isn’t totalizing rhetoric. Someone who thinks taxes are too high probably isn’t really a Nazi. Someone who wants a bit more government involvement probably isn’t a Communist. Someone who is ok with gay marriage being legal but uncomfortable enough with it not to want to work for the wedding probably doesn’t need to be ostracized. If an atheist architect doesn’t want to be involved in building a church maybe that’s ok.
Tolerance means really thinking about what serious disagreements don’t need to be turned into rubbing people’s noses in the disagreement.
Government restrictions on political expression are a very specific problem, and “free speech”–that is, strict limits on such restrictions–is a very specific solution to it. Without free speech, democracy is extremely vulnerable to collapse and replacement by a tyrant. The Constitutional protection of free speech is thus intended to protect democracy from usurpation by tyranny.
Private enforcement of social norms, on the other hand, is not only not a threat to democracy–it’s positively necessary for smooth and orderly social interaction. We attempt to interfere with it at our peril. And realistically, nobody expects people who violate consensus social norms not to pay a certain price for doing so.
The scary examples of private suppression of speech that have people like Scott clamoring for some broader definition of “free speech” are in my view actually part of a very different phenomenon–one that I’ve blogged about in the past (but can’t link to): institutions with monopoly or cartel power being taken over by groups seeking to impose their own brand of uniformity of opinion on them. Universities are an obvious example: if they weren’t collectively the mutually-certifying sole source of white-collar job credentials, ninety percent of the students who attend them today would never bother, and radical faculty could continue to purge heterodoxies from their nearly-empty campuses to their hearts’ delight with nobody else caring. Similarly, if the press weren’t dominated by a de facto cartel led by a tiny number of large news outlets with large, massively inbred staffs, then they could enforce their political party line all day–just as niche press outlets do, in their own way–and few would even notice. Go through the list of recent scary cases of suppression of free expression, and you’ll find case after case of institutions in monopoly positions being hijacked by people seeking to use the institution’s monopoly power to enforce their own orthodoxy.
The solution, then, is not a futile attempt to establish “free speech” norms for social interaction, but rather to undermine the monopolies that serve as a vehicle for the power-hungry speech-suppressors. Dismantle the higher-education cartel, the journalistic hive, the showbiz clique, the Silicon Valley oligopoly, and so on. Make organizations compete seriously for employees and customers, and watch the stifling conformity that rules these places melt into openness and freedom–or at least into pluralism and diversity of opinion.
There’s a couple of questions I wish I had more answers to whenever free speech discourse comes up. They’re in sets, based on which rough side someone is on.
What’s something you can say that you shouldn’t be able to say? What’s something you can’t say but you think people want to say?
What’s something you can’t say that you think you should be able to say? What’s something you can say that you think people don’t want you to say?
Like I’ve said in the previous thread basically on this subject: the free speech norm should be, or at least the norm I hold to is, “Free speech means freedom from disproportionate consequences”.
Of course, in practice this leads to a lot of wrangling about disproportionality and what it actually means, but I think it’s fairly easy to define depending on the situation and limits the scope of the argument for the betterment of all.