Open Thread 82.5

My brother’s been replying to my emails with short, snide-sounding emails of his own. (Email is our primary mode of communication.) While my emails are all typed on my computer, it turns out he’s been sending his emails from his phone, where Gmail suggests canned responses to him based on what I’ve written. Those canned responses are what I’ve been reading. It seems noteworthy that they so consistently sound snide to me.
I would argue this is a fail in a larger sense than just the AI.
(Edit: put the last sentence on its own because it’s the main thing I meant to bring up for discussion here.)
Whenever I use the first recommended word on my iphone I end up getting stuck in a loop. I just checked now to see what it is and eventually I get to “you don’t have to do it again and again” and then it repeats itself…
I’m not sure I understand what you mean. (I don’t have a smartphone.)
My brother sent me a screenshot from his Gmail app. It shows my message filling most of the screen and then at the bottom are several tappable blue boxes with complete canned responses in them: “Oh, that’s great!” “Interesting, me too.” “Well, good luck with that!” etc. where each one might refer to a different sentence or phrase in my email. As he taps each one they are added to a reply email as text.
Ah, not sure about Android, but on the iphone when you’re text messaging, there’s usually three words it “suggests” based on what you’ve typed so far. So if I type “Where are you” the first word it’s likely to suggest is “going” and “from” and “now” make it as well. It’s generally pretty good at finishing words and sentences, but you can also use it “from scratch” and create some rather interesting results.
There is predictive text on pretty much any smartphone. When you’re typing a message it will show you the three words it thinks are most likely to come next. I find it often gives me the prepositions I need, and it figures out a lot of authors’ names so that I can save a couple seconds by tapping the suggested words instead of spelling them out.
Gmail (or maybe the google inbox app) specifically, offers entire responses that you can tap and send. So I save the effort of typing, “Sounds good. See you then.” a bunch of times. I think the failure is that the more specialized they try to make the response, the more likely it is that it won’t quite fit and you’ll type something yourself to not cause confusion. But if they make sure to keep the responses generic enough that there’s a low chance of them not applying, they don’t have any sort of personal quality. Maybe the non-technical side of things is that for a good-enough ready-made option, we generally won’t put any effort into improving it, so general millennial complacency.
(Edited: changed the last sentence a couple times)
Yeah, I think it’s a combination of the devoid-of-personality thing, and the terseness that gets to me.
I sometimes send text messages that way (“OK” “See you soon” “On my way” “No prob” etc.) but almost never emails. I feel like emails should have some personality in them, especially when they’re to close family members. Unless they’re short-range coordination-of-some-event emails, it comes off as dickish if the email is terse and devoid of personality.
(My phone actually has pre-fab text messages I can select from or create my own, but no easy way to access them, thank goodness. Smartphones of course access them for you automatically, by scanning the content of the message you’re replying to or reading your own usage patterns. I’m guessing smartphones offer a way to turn this off, but few people seem to do so.)
This pretty much nails it in my opinion, because I think what bothers people most about this sort of thing is that it sounds exactly like the other person isn’t paying attention, or else like a facsimile of not paying attention (which people can totally do as a passive-aggressive thing). Imagine if all your in person conversations with your brother were like these email exchanges.
@Nick:
And now get this: turns out I was wrong, he says only one of the emails he sent me was canned. So now one of my closest relationships is a Turing test and I’m the judge, and what I come away with is that he’s really good at sounding like he wants to be nice about not giving a crap.
The technology has advanced faster than our social conventions have adapted to it. I have no gracious way of saying “Please don’t write like Google auto-reply.”
Well, that sucks. I’m sorry. I don’t know what norm can really fix a thing like that other than “be conscientious as hell.” I mean, did he really not realize his responses seemed terse and contentless?
With our dynamic, it’s hard to tell whether he knew or not. You never can discount the uncontrollable impulse for brothers to be assholes to each other.
You should get a smart phone.
Nope, it violates my personal ordnung.
You should change whatever that is.
Do you have any reasoning for why I should do either of those things?
Smart phones are better than dumb phones.
@Well
It’s been 5-10 years since the point where almost every reasonable person had a smartphone. So chances are you ordnung was developed based on information that’s 5+ years out of date. In order to decide whether it’s still a valuable rule, you should get one to calibrate for the changes in the smartphone market.
(Or don’t, obviously)
No, they’re worse.
Name something a smartphone does that my dumb phone can’t, and you’ve just named something I don’t need or want my phone to do.
@Well
Can you do encrypted messaging with a dumb phone? Is that something you care about at all? That and audiobooks are the two reasons I wouldn’t want to switch to a dumb phone.
@Charles F:
My ordnung is constantly renewed every day. The information’s as up to date as it can be.
– Encrypted messaging: no interest. Even with a smartphone I doubt I’d go to the trouble to set that up anyway.
– Audiobooks would actually be much worse on a smartphone, because the only time I have to listen to them is in my car where I have a CD player.
@Well
That’s fine. Just playing devil’s advocate.
But that does make me curious. Is it really literally reviewed every day? How detailed is it? Does it change often (are changes mostly additions or removals)?
Feel free to not answer these questions as I don’t know exactly how to interpret “personal” in “personal ordnung.” And putting up details of your rules for public criticism might not be a fun thing.
Might as well say, here are a couple universal advantages of dumb phones:
– Way longer battery life.
– Much lower cost and, if you can find a provider who doesn’t force you to pay for data if you don’t use any, lower monthly costs as well.
– Lower liability, not just because of the lower cost but also because they can survive falls and dings better–and without having to buy any extra accessories like specialized rugged cases.
The only universal disadvantage I can think of is that sometimes they have lower call quality.
@Charles F:
I guess I don’t mind talking about my ordnung. Nobody’s ever asked.
Renewed daily = pretty much every day something reminds me about my technology choices and I spiral off thinking about them and assessing them. (That doesn’t necessarily mean I spend more than a few seconds in realtime, although I have; you can cover a lot of mental ground in a split second, especially if the main path is well-worn.)
Changes are fairly gradual but both additions and removals happen. I would say it probably works out to something like 1 addition or removal per year.
@Well
Is there anything in particular you’re optimizing for (especially things that you might not expect other people to consider)?
And approximately where’s the cutoff for what can get considered? Is your car in any danger of falling out of favor? AC/Heat? Electric lights? Plumbing? Simple machines?
I, too, don’t have a smartphone. I get a lot of teasing about it, which I can take in good spirits, but I’m not about to get one. I really like not being online 24/7. The web’s addictive enough when it’s confined to a desktop computer; I’m not about to start carrying a constant drip-feed of it, too.
The only thing I really miss is maps. Saying “sorry I’m late, I got lost” is admittedly pretty embarrassing in 2017.
@Charles F:
It feels like there is something I’m optimizing for, but I haven’t spent much time trying to articulate it yet. I guess it’s some combination of the values and tastes that mostly inform my identity. If you put a gun to my head and forced me to sum it up in 2 words it’d be “live simply” but obviously there are a lot of nuances since I have a car, a computer, a house with central air, a cell phone, etc.
Really, I think basically everybody does this “personal ordnung” thing, but most people aren’t as scrupulous about factoring in their technology choices in particular, and maybe most people don’t think much about their own values.
There isn’t really a cutoff for consideration. I often mull over the idea of getting rid of my car, living without electricity, etc. and I’m always on the verge of getting a landline and tossing my cell phone, though obviously I haven’t actually done it. I think if I was single and childless I’d probably live much more simply than I do, but as Hank Hill said to Chappy-who-kills-his-own-meat-grows-his-own-food-and-poops-in-an-outhouse: “There isn’t a Mrs. Chappy, is there Chappy?”
@James:
Keeping a paper map in my car, being early to everything, and having a good sense of direction have pretty much eliminated the “Sorry, I’m late, I got lost” problem, but I do realize not everyone can do that. They still sell stand-alone GPS devices, right? I’d probably get one if I was bad with maps, punctuality, and directions.
Let me guess – you’re typing this post on a smart phone, and that was one of the three suggested canned replies.
The only relevant reply, too — the other two were some nonsense about paper clips.
OK, now I feel like the paperclip jokes have passed their nadir of unfunniness and are now reascending the right-hand slope of the U-shaped funniness curve.
>Audiobooks would actually be much worse on a smartphone, because the only time I have to listen to them is in my car where I have a CD player.
I find it’s much easier to listen to audiobooks or music in my car with a smartphone. Just download them to the phone, plug it into the car radio with the audio jack, and hit play. Much easier/ faster/ more convenient then getting CD’s. Cheaper, as well.
I had a flip phone until about 2 years ago, making me one of the last person to move up to a smart phone, and I have to say, I find it incredibly useful. The ability to pull Google Maps out of my pocket at any time. Much easier to communicate with people on the go. If I need to look up a phone number, I can just do it on my smart phone. In any number of situations when things go wrong, from my car breaking down to getting to a meeting and forgetting exactly where it is, to all kinds of other random weird unknowns, the smart phone has been a lifesaver. Even just being able to find out what restaurants are close to me and see some reviews of them when in a strange city adds a lot of utility.
My car’s audio jack is very unstable. The signal I get through it is staticky and very soft, so I have to turn my speakers up all the way which also produces lots of hiss. CDs are way better. It’s unlikely this will change when I get my next car since I’m going to try and get an even older one that probably won’t have an audio jack.
I simply don’t have a need for those other features often enough to make them worthwhile. How often are you so unfamiliar with your surroundings you need to look up restaurants or meeting locations? How often are you cast into chaotic situations such that you need to get directions and other info on the fly instead of looking it up before you leave?
Not clear how a smartphone is better when your car breaks down…AAA/insurance-company-provided-tow service/your nearby cousin who’s a mechanic is going to be the same number no matter what kind of phone you’re calling from. How often does your car break down anyway?
I really enjoy Bluetooth using my smartphone in my car- the sync is always set up, so as soon as I turn my car in the phone is hooked up and it can play/resume whatever I want. I end up listening to a lot of podcasts and audiobooks thanks to a lot of commuting- my utility from this would go way down if I only took short trips.
(And the old car thing’s a bit of a red herring- I drive an older BMW that didn’t even have a CD player, let alone bluetooth. I replaced the deck myself with an up-to-date model that had better audio controls, a CD slot, and built-in bluetooth- and looked good too, since I didn’t have to pick up whatever flashy awfulness was on sale at the shop)
It may depend a lot on the details of your life.
I (and my wife and daughter) just returned from our annual summer trip to Pennsic. We live in California, Pennsic is in Pennsylvania. We drive. The trip takes about a month, including two weeks camped out at Pennsic and visiting friends and relatives en route.
My smartphone tells me what route to take. If I miss a turn, it recalculates almost instantly and tells me what to do–not so easy with a map. It tells me about how long it will take and shows where traffic is slow and takes account of that information in recommending a route.
My wife does most of the driving. My smart phone functions as a WiFi router, which means that my daughter and I can be using our laptops, with an internet connection, while in the car. I can use it, either directly or via the laptop, to check for restaurants and motels as we are going.
While at Pennsic I can use my smartphone to give me a current weather prediction for Pennsic. That matters, since there are occasional thunderstorms which can be a problem for my tent, especially if I’m not in it. Also, we want to pack with dry canvas, so knowing the latest prediction for the last couple of days of Pennsic tells us when we want to break camp.
My smartphone does other useful things the rest of the year as well, but I think those examples show while, for me, it is a very useful device. Obviously that won’t apply to other people with very different details of life.
@Andrewflicker:
MP3s and streaming over Bluetooth are more convenient than CDs. But they’re not so much more convenient–nor is listening to stuff while I drive so important–that it would make a smartphone worthwhile. I often drive without anything playing at all.
@David Friedman:
Well yes, of course. That’s why it’s my personal ordnung.
Though I also should say, I do occasional long car trips too, and have never wished I had a smartphone during them:
– I love the feeling of looking at a route on a map, learning it, and taking it without looking at the map again. If I miss a turn, I find my way back (or around) using navigational skills.
– I don’t consider access to the internet while on a car trip a good thing.
– I look up hotels and restaurants ahead of time or else search for them by signs or by eye. Maybe I’ve missed out on a few nice dining or sleeping opportunities because of my lack of a smartphone. That doesn’t mean a smartphone would be worthwhile.
– Maybe a smartphone would be a good thing to have for keeping tabs on the weather while camping. I go camping infrequently enough that it wouldn’t be worth it though.
In sum, I don’t deny that smartphones do some useful things, but they don’t do anything I need or want my phone to do, and certainly they don’t do anything I’m willing to become a smartphone user (with all the associated costs, monetary and otherwise) to get.
Huh, so it’s a new Gmail thing. I was wondering why I was seeing canned response options on so many of my emails all of a sudden.
The feature is called Smart Reply Ray Kurzweil is involved.
…of course he is.
From your second link:
The next two words are not “into paperclips”.
Okay, not to single anyone out here, but we’ve all been making so many paperclip jokes the past few open threads I’m worried our brains are already being turned into paperclips.
Just read that story last night, after seeing it in discord. I recommend it. Very good characterization, interesting mystery, and pretty short.
I’m 6 chapters into it, and at this point I’m assuming they’ve been captured by the SCP Foundation.
I’m also not sure I should read on, as Arc is incredibly tiresome to read. There’s only so much “look how smart I am” “dialog” I can read before I stop caring whether he lives, and singular they drives me up the wall.
same
i think the dialogue was by far the worst part of the story. It’s good though.
Huh. The early interaction between Arc and our protagonist was actually what drove me to read on, because I thought it was a really good imitation of obnoxious know it all people.
Okay, I can see the reasonable idea behind this: for a generic response (like “Okay see you Monday”) to save time and, for those of us who were too old to grow up learning to use our thumbs to type on those tiny phone keyboards, effort it’s a good option.
Unfortunately, communications aren’t confined to simply “Hey Joe, want to meet up on Monday?”.
I don’t know if improvements would be better or not; if they manage to make something that can convincingly write a reply along the lines of “Hi, Sally, great to hear about George’s new wellingtons, can you tell me where to find a pair in my size?” then there won’t be any need to actually read any of your messages any more, the machines can do it all for us and then AI AND PAPERCLIPS 🙂
Yeah, the gmail replies are mildly useful in a work context- I get hundreds of emails that need only a “Thanks, that’s what I needed!” in reply. Using them in a personal context seems quite strange to me.
When that feature rolled out, I sent one email using it and (I think) received one email using it, and then I think we all mutually decided it was rude and never used it again.
(And this is weird, because Facebook Messenger has the ‘like’ button which serves a very similar purpose, and I use that frequently and it’s fine.)
Yes, Gmail has “other powers” we mere masses are not privy to, and I’ve spent several months recently trying to de-louse myself from all Gmail’s intentional blights. Oh well, just have to work out how to live without email, given that particular ‘offering’ was obviously far too useful to the likes of mere mortals. peace, S
What’s a good alternative to gmail?
It’s advantages are many.
1. free (in dollars, anyway)
2. it will be there for me in five years (unless I somehow get in their crosshairs, which is unpredictable)
3. easy to use
4. has enough social cachet that no one thinks I’m weird
5. excellent anti-spam
I don’t necessarily need all of these. I don’t mind paying for email if it’s a reasonable cost but if I go on vacation and don’t notice that my credit card has expired I don’t want to come home to find out that my entire email history has been deleted when my account got cancelled.
I have a OneAndOne (www.1and1.com) email account with my own domain. Not free, but inexpensive; I think I’m paying ~$40/year for two domains. The webmail sucks but you can connect with any IMAP Client (e.g. Apple mail).
So
1) Not free, but cheap
2) OneAndOne has been around for a long time in internet years, and if they go away you can transfer the domain to another host. It uses IMAP so you can save the mail locally if you’re worried about them vanishing.
3) It’s just using a regular mail program once you get through the setup.
4) You pick your own domain name, so cachet is up to you (though all the really good ones are taken). Mine is my last name dot net.
5) Anti-spam is not as good as Google’s but still very good.
If your credit card expires they get on your case weeks before the bill is due.
First, I like the flexibility of having my own domain. I can take that with me to whatever email provider I like without having to give everyone a new address. You do have to remember to renew the domain, but it is down to less than $100 for five years now. When I first registered mine it was $70 for two years and you had to fax paperwork to network solutions.
The only thing I’d say is that you should probably go with a .com even if it has to be long and unwieldy. If you use something else people will type .com without even thinking and you’ll miss some mail. (Ask me how I know.)
Second, run a full client to keep a backup copy of your email even if you generally check it through webmail. You should be able to set it up so it doesn’t mess with unread status or anything like that.
With those caveats in mind, I’d take a look at fastmail. It’s $50/year for the version that allows you to use your own domain.
Naval Gazing
Network-centric Warfare, Part 1
Series Index
One thing I’ve been talking about doing for a long time is a discussion of sea surveillance, and it’s finally time to do so. However, sea surveillance isn’t the main topic, and I should not have sold it as such. Instead, the topic of interest is net-centric warfare, where sea surveillance serves as the source of data. This is because the trouble in taking, say, sightings of a carrier group into targeting for a missile is not just in the sighting but in the whole process between the sighting and the missile hitting the target.
Net-centric warfare is often sold as being the next big thing in military affairs. This is not true, and it’s not even net-centric. Like several of my favorite things to talk about, net-centric warfare was in fact invented by Jackie Fisher, and it should instead be called picture-centric warfare.
The basic insight behind picture-centric warfare (the name net-centric was an invention of Arthur Cebrowski, who fervently denied that it was an evolution of existing systems) is that when the battlespace is large, and the forces available are small, good information and communications can substitute for raw force. Before he became First Sea Lord and set about revolutionizing warship design, Jackie Fisher was commander of the British Mediterranean Fleet from 1899 to 1902. He faced three main enemies: the Russian Black Sea Fleet, and the French Atlantic and Mediterranean Fleets. He was strong enough to defeat any one of them, but could not stand up to all three if they combined. To be able to win if there was a war, he had to be able to defeat them in detail, and couldn’t simply attack one speculatively. However, he had a major advantage. If the French and Russians were to coordinate their attacks, they would need to communicate, and that would require them to use the undersea cable network controlled by the British. In fact, Malta, his fleet headquarters, was a key node between France, French North Africa, and Russia. Fisher convinced the mangers of the cable companies to provide him with copies of the relevant messages, and also set up a network to provide information from agents in the various ports. He then set up a ‘war room’ responsible for dealing with all of this information and turning it into a map of the Med. This system was obviously never tested in combat, but it went with Fisher when he became First Sea Lord, and played a critical role in the dreadnought revolution.
The battlecruiser was the answer to the problem the British were having of finding the money to buy enough ships to deal with commerce raiders, enabled by Fisher’s new coordination of information (see the post on battlecruisers for a longer version). By drawing on the various sources of intelligence available to the British, including radio broadcasts, the knowledge of world shipping held by Lloyd’s of London, and the cable network, Fisher could detect raiders and vector battlecruisers onto them. Steam turbines were also an important part of this revolution, as they allowed high speeds to be sustained. This in turn gave Fisher an advantage when maneuvering his fleet against an enemy which did not have his central picture.
This revolution was not without controversy. The movement of control from the commander at sea back to the Admiralty was in direct violation of longstanding tradition, and made Fisher many enemies. However, it worked well during WWI, allowing the British to hunt down most German raiders (most notably at the Falklands), and made possible the Battle of Jutland, although the miscommunication between Room 40 and the Admiralty cost Jellicoe the chance of a decisive victory.
Both codebreaking and direction-finding were important sources of information, but only codebreaking was revealed to the public after the war. The British, due to their knowledge of the potential of codebreaking, were much more reluctant to use radio tactically, contributing to their difficulties at Jutland. They’ve continued to put much more emphasis on emissions control (EMCON) to this day.
Jutland also saw the birth of tactical picture-centric warfare, with the use of plotting onboard Iron Duke. This was the simple idea of keeping track of all of the various units on a map, but there were serious practical problems. Jellicoe sometimes saw battlecruisers doing a reported 60 knots, or destroyers doing 4. At the time, each ship was reporting its own position based on dead reckoning, and the lesson that plotting needed to be relative to the flagship was an important one. The British signal difficulties, discussed in the Jutland articles, also contributed substantially to Jellicoe’s problems. Friedman, in Network-Centric Warfare, suggests that the reason for Scheer’s second encounter with the Grand Fleet was the lack of situational awareness brought on by a lack of a plot.
WW2 saw both tactical and strategic picture-centric warfare developed even more. The use of strategic plots was vital to both sides in the Battle of the Atlantic, as the British tried to steer convoys away from U-boats, and the Germans tried to steer U-boats into convoys. The British system turned out to be better, and spawned many of the fields of modern management in the process. In the Pacific, the Americans used a similar system, and refined it to the point where American submariners sometimes complained that they missed Japanese targets because of poor navigation on the part of the Japanese.
Airplanes were also a major change in strategic information-gathering. The Germans had used Zeppelins in the North Sea, but they were slow and badly limited by weather. Patrol airplanes, such as the American PBY Catalina, allowed patrols of much greater areas. This didn’t always work (most notably at Pearl Harbor, where the patrols weren’t in the right place), but it made it a lot easier for commanders to keep track of what was going on around them.
The tactical plot, though, proved truly revolutionary. Before WW2, night fighting was considered extremely hazardous at best, due to the inability of commanders to keep track of the battle. Plotting allowed at least the initial salvoes of a battle to be properly aimed, and when radar arrived, it at least raised the possibility of keeping track of a battle as it progressed. The US created a dedicated space, called the Combat Information Center (CIC) tasked with monitoring all sources of data available to a ship and integrating them into a series of plots from which decisions could be made. Improved communications and sensors allowed all ships to maintain plots, as opposed to earlier tactics, where only the flagship had one. This paid dividends starting in the 1943 fighting in the central Solomon islands, when the US finally began to match the Japanese at night fighting.
During the later half of the war, picture-centric warfare moved more and more into the air, and ultimately lead to systems like AEGIS. Coming soon, probably next week. I don’t expect to do anything of my own on Wednesdays for a while, but if anyone is interested in guest-posting, I can be reached at battleshipbean at gmail.
Any thoughts on the John S. McCain collision? How many more Burkes have to bump civilians before we start assuming Russia or China is screwing with our navigation?
If Russia and China are screwing with our navigation and the navigators on our ships aren’t figuring it out, they should be fired for that, in addition to running into civilian ships.
I saw this in the news and was very puzzled because tankers are big so how do you just run into one? Or let one run into you? Is it because now all navigation is done by watching readouts and not looking out windows, so nobody is physically on deck going “Uh guys, isn’t that another ship dead ahead?”
Big ships turn really, really, really, really slowly.
My understanding is that at bare minimum a collision is a career-ender for the officer of the watch and the captain, at least in the surface warfare track. A junior enough officer who was officer of the watch might be able to get some promotions in another track, but they’ll never get a command or XO slot on a ship and will probably top out around Lt. Cdr. or Cdr. in a desk job.
Something is deeply wrong with our Surface Warfare community. Yes, Malacca is very crowded and vessels often run with no lights to avoid pirates. But the crew should have known that. I don’t think it’s the Russians or Chinese unless they have radar jammers, too. Hopefully they manage to get this sorted out before too long, but I’m not even going to try to defend the crew this time around.
I will say that the Singapore Navy struck me as very professional when I was there, although their museum was really annoyed to get to.
So I read your comment and my first though was “Is this the Mandela effect? You mean the Fitz right?” but before replying I decided to check in with r/Navy, 5 injuries, another 10 behind the bulkhead and presumed dead. FUUUUUUUU…
I don’t know how I feel about the fact that I’ve been out of the Navy long enough that this sort of shit is no-longer on my radar the moment it happens. This has not been a good year for DESRON 15.
How much do you know about the algorithms used by CICs to resolve various sensor datums into estimates, both historical and modern? (i.e. avoiding the BC at 60 knots or jumping about from moment to moment.)
There are some fairly simple and highly effective signal processing techniques any good undergrad in robotics or EE learns (Kalman filters and their various modifications being the obvious one) but I’m curious about what the military has done–did they know about the same sort of thing, and if so when? What are the biggest signal-processing challenges here in practice? I am guessing that in more modern ships accurate and high-powered radar has greatly limited the need for large amounts of data integration (if my radar set picks your frigate up at 80nm in thus-and-such a heading, I really don’t care so much about taking the two spotting reports from a destroyer and my CAP–right? Or is this a “it doesn’t get easier, you just go faster” situation where modern CICs are expected to much more accurate plots covering much larger ranges?) For that matter, we’ve talked a lot about modern (AEGIS, etc) radars for anti-air and missile coverage–are they equally effective/accurate/highly ranged for surface combatants?
For that matter, most algorithms really emit a probability distribution in one form or another; is that exposed to the chain of command or has it been decided that’d be too confusing / not make sense to non-mathematical experts?
Does anyone else hate it when friends you’re talking to in person are texting constantly? How about when your friends take forever to respond to your own messages? How about when both of those things are true? Seriously, someone find me a way to square these:
1. My friends are constantly having conversations by text that are more important in the moment than the one I’m having with them, in person
2. My friends take all day or more to respond to my messages, if ever
…with this:
3. My friends love and care about me and my feelings are defeasibly important to them
…in a way that isn’t really depressing.
Granted, I haven’t brought it up with them, so maybe I’m the one being a jerk here. To make this a little less about myself: what are the correct norms for group dates like meals and evening hangouts with the advent of messaging and the smartphone? Am I being overly harsh here if I think people shouldn’t be checking their phones during a group lunch? How about just banning burying one’s face in one’s phone?
When they are on their phones while talking to you, are you sure they are texting? Is it possible they are doing something else?
(But generally I agree with your premise that a whole lot of people are guilty of 1 and 2 which makes 3 very questionable)
I can recognize the motions: open the phone, swipe to respond to incoming text, type for a while, and tap to send. It’s pretty distinct, and I’ve seen it from the other side sitting beside them on the couch for instance. It’s definitely distinct from browsing the internet on the smartphone (which during a conversation is if anything worse).
I haven’t had this experience with my own friends, but I’ve seen it first-hand with the family of someone close to me.
I can tell you what I think the correct norms ought to be, but that ain’t what they apparently are.
I don’t think you’re being overly harsh. I think it’s rude to have your phone out of your pocket or checking it more than about once per 1/2 hour if you’re hanging out with other people.
PS. I think the best way to change this going forward is for people to teach their kids better phone etiquette, and also to expect visiting friends of their kids to follow that etiquette.
Just a thought: I think the norm that “text messages are of lower priority” makes more sense than the other way around. The advantage of the text messaging is that you can get almost all relevant context by reading the message history (and therefore less meaning is lost when you respond in a day as opposed to “the next minute”), while the advantage of meat-space communication is larger bandwidth, with a disadvantage of that the person you’re with can’t really do their own things while waiting for your response.
That and I would like to have a way to say something to people that they can respond to at their leisure.
My thoughts:
– I think if the texting came first, you shouldn’t necessarily privilege the person you’re hanging out with just because they’re in meatspace with you. Get your text conversation to a decent pausing point and say you’ll be unable to respond for a little while.
– I’m generally opposed to checking your phone with any regularity once you’ve established an in-person interaction with somebody. One ongoing interaction at a time is the proper way to do things.
– Taking a long time to respond to messages sucks, but it’s not necessarily reasonable to expect people to always be available even if they do care for you.* Even if it occasionally makes me feel sad or unvalued when I’m basically shouting into a void, I don’t prioritize responding to all my interactions equally and I guess I just have to work around it by finding more than one person to talk to, so usually somebody will be available.
– Group interactions get far more leeway in by book with respect to checking out and using your phone, but it’s still not great, and anybody who does that while another person is stuck in meatspace surrounded by texting people is being very rude. Basically, feel free to disengage briefly while there’s a thriving interaction, if there isn’t a thriving interaction, try to start one back up.
– People often respond well to the suggestion that people put their phones on the table and the last one to check theirs before the check arrives pays. But in a group where paying for a group lunch is any kind of a hardship, this would probably be overkill.
– People don’t respond well to requests to modify their behavior in any way that doesn’t feel like a game, and asking for people to change what they’re doing to make you feel better doesn’t end well. (But maybe I’ve just been bad at this)
*Edit: @Well brings up a good point about this, it’s accurate for me but YMMV
I think Nick was saying this expectation is (at least somewhat) reasonable given that his friends are constantly typing on/checking their phones.
That was 100% me typical minding. I’ve been told repeatedly that responding to me takes significantly more effort than responding to most people and people aren’t always in a position to do so even when they can respond to other things. Feel free to mentally remove that if you think you’re a more normal communicator.
Nick will have to answer that one for himself.
As for me, this was actually an issue my brother and I discussed wrt my emails–he isn’t as interested in or comfortable writing long thoughtful emails as I am. So, some of what I interpreted as Google auto-reply was actually him passively trying to say “I don’t feel like having a deep discussion” without actually saying it.
Yeah, you have it right.
It seems to me you can detest one of those things but not both. We can have a social norm where we ignore texts when we’re in a real conversation, or a norm where we’re expected to respond to texts as rapidly as possible, but we definitely can’t have both at once.
You can’t have both norms at once, but you can totally have both of these things happen to you at once.
If I understand him correctly, Nick is suspecting through logical inference that his friends prioritize rapidly responding to the people they care about…but that he is not such a person.
Sadly I think Nick is right, and the answer, if feasible, is for him to find better friends. (At some point our host talked about how often this can be the right solution, though I can’t find the post.)
But as to the actual etiquette question, I struggle here too–I absolutely like it when people rapidly and reliably respond to texts/IMs, and try to do the same for them. But this does sometimes imply I need to do so when around others, which has its own problem. I do try to be fair in my prioritization of people I care about, as a first pass (i.e. if I’m texting a good friend and around another one, either share attention well between them (apologizing to the local one or finding time when they’re otherwise occupied) or tell one or the other I need to excuse myself. (I do not always succeed.)
@Nick:
I don’t know what your relationship with these friends is like–are they your very closest friends? just work buddies? etc.–but it might be one of those Abilene paradoxes where none of them actually like the norm but they all figure “all my other friends do it, I might as well too” and all it takes is for one of you to make a strong vocal stand against it: “Hey guys, how about we put our phones away and act like grownups?”
If these are really close friends of yours, they might be either receptive to it or at least willing to argue about it but let the friendship survive. If they’re just work buddies or more casual friends, they might decide to stop hanging around you, but then you’ve only lost crappy friends, whom you should be ditching anyway.
Many poor interactions are the result of people playing this game. In the game, looking at your phone is a strong move with no hard counters. The common response is to reciprocate if/when the phone-looker again becomes invested in the conversation.
The romantic equivalent of the game has been the result of many thinkpieces over the years.
Since honest conversations, analytical reasoning, and linking to essays are losing moves, the only options are to play the game and abandon hope of all but the most superficial relationships, lose spectacularly by addressing the game (will provoke contempt in some), find better friends, or organize to coordinate meanness against these norms.
I think you’re giving it too much credit. People who are texting really are pretty boring, so it doesn’t require any effort to seem bored by them. Just start talking to somebody else, do a crossword, climb a tree, or do anything besides wait for them to reemerge, which makes it seem like you’re relying on them to provide the interestingness.
iioo- there may not be any hard counters, but I’ve found applying shame for being *so* interested in your phone is a workable soft counter. Remember, if the aim is to appear “cool” and disengaged, then framing the phone-use as extreme engagement can work well.
Well, if someone is playing on their phone while you’re in person and not paying enough attention to you, one simple “hard counter” is to send them a message on their phone. There are polite ways to do this (“Oh, I saw a funny gif the other day, let me send it to you”) or funny ways (just sending someone a funny smiley face on Facebook messenger or google hangouts or whatever you guys use -will usually get them to chuckle, maybe send one back, and then usually after a few minutes everyone realizes how silly it is and put their phones away).
The simplest explanation is probably that the person (if hetero/male) is prioritizing communication with females (wife/girlfriend/prospect) over communication with male friends.
Yeah, this is definitely what’s going on a lot of the time.
In my experience, it is usually a very bad idea to take metrics like “How long did person X take to respond to my private message” or “why is person Y ignoring my facebook posts’ or whatever as a metric for how that person feels about you. There are far too many confounding variables. Plus your own perceptions warp your data; if you respond to person X quickly 80% of the time, and they respond to you quickly 80% of the time, you tend to think “I *always* respond quickly to person X, but he’s taking *forever* to respond to me today, he must be mad at me”; just because you tend to pay far more attention to the times when they don’t respond to you quickly while forgetting the times you didn’t respond to him quickly.
My wife and I are excited to be moving to Boston this January for at least two years. We’re Australian and it’s our first time to America so I’m looking for guidance / tips / advice to maximise our USA experience. Does anyone have advice for Australians moving to the US? Any recommended Boston ‘must see’ locations / events / experiences?
I will give you a general warning: Boston is a great city but moving in can be horrible, especially if you plan on having a car.
You will get lost a lot. If you are living in the city, your car will get towed at least once. Worst of all, you will have to go to the Registry of Motor Vehicles, which seems to have been refined over decades into the worst possible experience. (If at all possible, go the RMV in Boston, next to Haymarket. Avoid the Watertown one at all costs)
Boston has a reputation for being rude. I would say that generally people are aggressive but friendly. Everyone just kind of assumes that everyone else is out to screw them over, but as soon as you present yourself as friendly people warm right up. My wife and I visited Toronto a while ago and there was something kind of unsettling about the public transportation. It took me a day to realize it was that the bus drivers weren’t yelling at us for not knowing how everything works.
I say all this not to put you off of moving to Boston, but to warn you so you don’t get put off when you arrive. It’s a great city and a great place to live and I love it, it just takes some getting used to that is ultimately well worth it.
A great perspective that I hadn’t considered, thanks for taking the time. We’re leaning towards no car at this stage however we’ll make that decision once we’re on the ground and have an apartment. I hadn’t come across the reputation for being rude so I’ll keep it in mind as we get into the swing of Boston life.
Native Bostonian here. I will second everything smocc said. Especially about the cars. I don’t know where you plan to live/work, but if you can work it out so that you can just rely on public transportation (specifically the four colored T lines, especially the Red or Orange lines), that would be ideal. That and a ZipCar account for trips outside the city is how I rolled last time I was living there (my wife is also a native, and has never had a driver’s license).
Some cool places/events:
– 4th of July on the Esplanade is one of the best 4th of July celebrations in the country.
– The Rose Kennedy Greenway is my favorite “new” thing in Boston. Beautiful park that cuts through the center of the financial district and the North End.
– The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum is a small compared to major museums like the MFA, but really cool. She was an early 20th century socialite who threw parties at her Fenway mansion. Per order of her will, it is set up exactly as it was at the time of her death. Also site of the one of the world’s most expensive art heists ever.
– Definitely see a Red Sox game, even if you don’t like baseball. Sit in the bleachers.
– Cambridge is just across the river from Boston, and has some of the best restaurants, bars, venues, etc, if you’re into nightlife.
– I’m partial to the Arnold Arboretum, because I grew up around there. A “Tree Museum”, as explained in the Simpsons (It’s a large, beautiful park that showcases the various biomes of the area).
– In fact, almost all the parks of the Emerald Necklace are worth seeing (the Public Gardens being the most obvious example).
Don’t mind the rudeness of the natives. Smocc is right, we’re raised to think that if a stranger is being friendly to you, they’re either trying to scam you or are mentally ill. It can make it difficult for Bostonians who move elsewhere, or people from elsewhere who move to Boston. I think that’s changing as the percentage of non-natives increases, but it’s probably a good thing to know so you don’t take it personally if people seem “cold” or rude.
(I have the opposite problem now that I live in Texas… “why are strangers trying to talk to me? Why are you doing this to me? I was being courteous to you by ignoring you and minding my own business!”)
To mirror my response to smocc, thanks for taking the time to write this. It’s humbling that someone on the opposite side of the world takes a moment to help a complete stranger.
I’ve added all of above to my bucket list, especially the Red Sox game. Also keen to see the Celtics and Patriots live.
Is there anywhere in the broader Massachusetts area you would recommend as a local?
(Source: Masshole born and raised out west in Northampton.)
As a die-hard Pats fan…probably skip them. Football is really not that special live, whereas it televises incredibly well. If you’re a huge football fan, worth doing once, but don’t bother just to see what sports are like. (I actively prefer going to a decent bar with a bunch of cheering fans and a telecast or watching at home with my whiskey.) Pats tickets are also expensive even for football which is saying something.
Red Sox games are much more fun. I’ve never been to a Celtics game but basketball is almost always great live and I don’t think they’d be an exception.
As for other Massachusetts destinations…hmm. If you’re into American history, you’re living in and around it all over. There are a number of really cool historical sites that literally every kid who grew up in the state went to on field trips, and most were actually interesting if you’re into that kind of thing. If you like this, seriously, ask anyone you know in the city who lived in the state growing up for recommendations, we’ve _all_ done Lowell and Plymouth and so on. (They’re also, obviously, extremely kid friendly destinations.) I should point out that everything I suggest later in the post is also full of what is, by North American standards, ancient history. My hometown celebrated it’s 350th anniversary while I was in high school; small beer by English standards, but that predates our country by more than a century. I really like that pretty much anywhere I go in Masssachusetts, there’s likely going to be a memorial or museum to something about that old. You can wander about many of these places, and in my mind’s eye they’re all surrounded by lovely copses of trees and quiet college campuses. (I admit this is probably not 100% accurate.)
Being as I’m from Western Mass, I think it’s really beautiful and a fun place to hang around. You might find it a bit more “who the fuck is this stranger?” [1], like Boston but more so…but leaf peeping is incredibly popular for a reason. Hang out somewhere out west in October in the woods, have apple cider (and go apple picking, and have cider donuts…). If you and your wife like the idea of a bed and breakfast in the middle of nowhere with plenty of peace and quiet and space, you can do that pretty much anywhere west of Springfield. (Vermont is also very popular for that and excellent. Cabins in the woods are also on offer.) If you can stand our winters, stick around for sugaring season; tour a maple syrup maker somewhere and taste literally everything you can make maple flavored. (God I miss maple candy.) For my money the Vermont syrup is the best. Note that if you think winter is Boston is bad, don’t go west, we get like twice as much snow and even worse windchill. There is fantastic cross country skiing to be done and mediocre but fun downhill. (I loved it as a kid but have been spoiled by Stevens Pass, Whistler, Tahoe, and the like.)
Anywhere along the MA or Maine coast you can find incredibly cold but nice beaches (wonderful surf to play in if you can stand 55 degree water), overpriced but excellent seafood (shellfish of various kinds being the typical speciality, though there’s also cod of many forms.) Cape Cod is the canonical example here and it’s nice, but particularly expensive and can have pretty terrible traffic getting in and out–your call.
These are all pretty standard tourist suggestions, but–yes, I’m a biased local–I think they live up to the hype. I am certain I am forgetting quite a lot of cool Massachusetts things because they don’t even stand out in my brain as anything other than normal life experiences that everywhere has. (They only come to mind when I realize that they’re not available elsewhere.) What I don’t really know is the life experience of being an adult in these places, and I’m sure smocc/MereComments have more to say about that than I do, and that’s important–the mechanics of living day to day and who you will interact with are incredibly important. But damned if I don’t have a lot of jealousy for all the cool MA stuff you’ll get to do soon!
[1] Great quote from a Nantucketer who I think espouses the standard philosphy of old school New Englanders everywhere, responding to a transplant’s comments that at least her kids, whom she’d had since moving, were locals: “The cat may have her kittens in the oven, but that doesn’t make them muffins.”
How strong is the consensus against group selection in evolution? Could anybody here argue for it?
Complicated.
The issue isn’t that group selection, as a layman might think of it, doesn’t happen, the issue is that group selection as a biologist thinks about it is a substantively different thing, and modeling evolution that way leads to incorrect intuitions.
I had an email.exchange with Dawkins a while back discussing the issue, and ultimately it comes down to that group selection in the biologist’s sense of the term requires very specific and unusual circumstances. Suppose you have two groups of wolves, for example; for unspecified genetic reasons one group is at a local size maximum, and one isn’t. Suppose furthermore that increased size benefits the individual at the fitness expense of the group. The group at the local size maximum can’t get any bigger, the other can, so the increasing-size group might die off in favor of the other once their pack fitness decreases sufficiently – but strictly as a result of individual selection.
The whole process can still be modeled as individual selection, of course, but in a certain sense dead-end evolutionary attractors can be treated as a kind of group selection. Other situations that can resemble group selection include circumstances where a pool of genetics produces a more flexible genome – the success of sexual over non-sexually species being one example of this.
But the critical element of group selection is that individual selection is always the stronger force, and never turns off. Most group selection conceptualizations tend to discard individual selection to some extent, which is invalid. If an individual can be made better off by burning the group commons, they will. The selection happens at a group level when avenues of burning the commons are closed off.
ETA:
The standard model of selection now is genetic selection, rather than individual selection. This is, however, harder to explain and discuss; it is substantively easier to discuss individuals and groups than the fuzzier boundaries produced by allele selection, which can cross any arbitrary number of individuals. So I’ve used technically incorrect language here, which nonetheless should be close to conceptually accurate.
Group and individual distinctions are semi irrelevant. Selection mostly happens at the individual level (either an individual reproduces or doesn’t, or a gene is copied and transmitted or doesn’t), but it gets murky at the margin of the definition (if I raise my nieces and nephews and help them survive then an identical copy of many of my genes will get passed on, but not a literal copy of my gene).
The definition gets even murkier when you talk about selection at the level of the gene, because genes are transferred on mass* to the next generation. If you have a novel mutation that improves fitness then that potentially benefits the entire genome of the parent in terms of fitness, this is generally what people think of what they talk about group selection. This can work at the macro level as well. If a particular individual has mutation that makes them a better forager/hunter they can increase their fitness at the expense of the other members of their local group or they can increase their fitness at the expense of another group of the same species, or you can increase fitness at the expense of a different species, or you can have a mutation that increases the access to resources that no one is using and increase your fitness, and your group fitness at the expense of no one**.
Long story short is there are very few situations where selection will happen strictly at the individual gene level, or at the individual level within a group. The most accurate approach is to look at it through an equilibrium model, where everything is interconnected and effecting everything else. A gene can give a short term benefit, say a longer neck allowing them to reach more food, but can push an animal into a niche which limits the long term fitness potential.
*I am talking about sexual reproduction here, there are some large differences for asexual reproduction but most people are more familiar with sexual, or think about it in those terms at least.
** Theorhtically possible, but realistically those advantages will eventually lead to increasing fitness at the expense of some other organism.
To continue my rambling thoughts
The strongest case for group selection is the presence of sexual reproduction. Sexual reproduction means that if you increase your fitness you (probably) have to increase the fitness of your mates, and this works both at the genetic and individual level. If you look solely at the individual level then sexual selection is impossible to explain because the benefits of positive mutations are slashed in half while retaining many of the aspects of negative mutations. Why? Because you only transfer half of your genes to each kid. If you have a mutation that makes you a better hunter, which allows you to feed 10 kids and raise them to sexual maturity only 5 of those kids are going to have that mutation. If you were an asexual reproducer you would have passed that mutation on to all 10* of your offspring.
Why does sexual reproduction exist then? Because mutations generally have diminishing returns. The more complex an organism is the easier it is to break it with a random change, and the less likely it is for a mutation to be a net positive. Sexual reproduction introduces variation with far less risk because you are (mostly) introducing genes that are proven to work at least in the general case but you get variation to try with novel combinations of those genes. Now it isn’t about one gene making you stronger, but about how all your genes work together to make you stronger. On the macro level you can have an analogous situation with social structure. Hive insects with one reproducing queen and many sterile offspring, or hierarchical societies with mating pairs at the top and members of the tribe/pride/group who rarely or don’t reproduce but who contribute to the well being of the whole in some ways.
In the end you will probably end up with a semantic argument about what it means for individual vs group selection, and not really getting anywhere as there is little distinction for many complex organisms.
*9.999999999999 depending on the mutation rate during reproduction.
I highly recommend Samir Okasha’s book Evolution and the Levels of Selection if you’re at all interested in these topics.
Edited: If you don’t have time for reading a book on these topics, this talk/lecture might be worth watching instead.
Thanks! (also to everyone else too)
My impression, from when I was back in undergrad, is that said consensus is pretty strong. (That, coupled with the current state of funding/jobs in modern science, is a large part of why I chose not to head to grad school.)
(I’m also pretty sure you’re touching on one of the two areas of science most likely to see a paradigm shift in the next twenty years or so, along with a cluster of ideas in nonequilibrium thermodynamics and information theory that look like they share a deep structure to me. Although “two areas” might be a misnomer there, because I suspect that one of the key features of the nonequilibrium information theory locus is the ability to predict biological evolution from first principles.)
*Puts on “If I’m right I’m a genius, if I’m wrong I’m a crank” hat.*
My standing hypothesis is that there is a level of differential reproductive success where an individual’s traits (whether the individual is a gene, meme, or organism) is more likely to continue to the next generation by cooperating with other related individuals than by attempting to reproduce directly (with the exact threshold presumably determined by the degree of relatedness); when this threshold is crossed, the group to which the individual belongs effectively becomes an individual itself. That threshold has been crossed at least twice in biological history (the transition to multicellular organisms and the development of eusociality in, at minimum, certain insects) and I suspect a third time (the prokaryote-eukaryote transition); I’m not confident, but I really wouldn’t be surprised if an analogous process underlies the development of organic life from inorganic precursors.
This diverges from the standard view of group selection (Thegnskald gave a decent but incomplete summary), but I think the standard view is wrong so…
(Of course, the *real* win for an individual is analogous to defect/cooperate in iterated Prisoner’s Dilemma: stack the deck to get itself into the reproductive organs.)
After reading yet another article which mentions the phrase ‘killer robots’ 5 times and has a photo of terminator (and robo-cop for a bonus), I’ve drafted a short email asking the author to stop using this vivid but highly misleading metaphor.
I’m going to start sending this same email to other journalists that do the same from now on. I am not sure how big the impact will be, but after the email is already drafted sending it to new people is pretty low effort and there’s the potential that some journalists will think twice before referencing Terminator in AI Safety discussions, potentially improving the quality of the discourse a little.
The effect of this might be slightly larger if more people do this.
I send out a lot of event invites. People generally seem interested, but recently I’ve been struggling to get people to RSVP promptly. (ie, I sent out an invite four days in advance, and I received multiple attempted RSVPs the evening before the event.) This is a problem because my events are intended for a fixed number of players, and last-minute changes in player count aren’t good for me.
I wrote this document: https://sites.google.com/site/theeventorganizationproblem/ and I’m thinking of adding it to my signature when sending out events. If you received an invite with this in the signature, would you be more like “oh, okay, I see where you’re coming from”? Or would you be more like “geez, chill, it’s just board games”?
Far too long and too math-y. Anyone likely to understand or care about it is not in the camp of unreliable-RSVPers that you’re worried about. Having run game nights before, I just use a variant of this phrase in the initial invite:
This game requires EXACTLY 4 people- and I’ve invited a lot of you, so it’s first-come-first-serve and please don’t cancel or you might tank the entire night! If you’re interested, hit me up right away!
Frankly, I ignore email signatures unless I’m trying to find somebody’s address in meatspace. If you explicitly highlighted it, I would be sympathetic to your goal, but I would have a strong negative reaction, perceiving it as passive-aggressive.
When I have people who are bad at RSVPing and/or attending my games, I take the following approach. I first bring it up to them, in person, that the uncertainty in their attendance is causing issues, and ask if there’s any way we could work together to get them to commit yea or nay earlier. If this doesn’t work, I stop inviting them to events where player count is important.
I read it, but I expect most people wouldn’t bother. My immediate reactions were 1) is it really so hard to have an extra couple decks/games in case of unexpectedly high turnout? and 2) why are the the things you actually want people to do buried under a page of CS jargon.
Linking that at the bottom of an invite to an event is one of the most passive-aggressive things I can imagine. If you get annoyed by late RSVPs, I’d either just put “please RSVP 48 hours before the event if you want to come” in the invite, or “there are a fixed number of places, so if you RSVP late you might not be able to come”. That said, I don’t think RSVPing the day before an event you were invited to four days before it happened is that unreasonable. I’m not sure if there are any etiquette rules of thumb on this, but I’d consider sending invites out earlier if that’s possible.
A good method I’ve found is to ask people to vote on one of two days to hold the event. Sometimes, a strong preference will be revealed, sometimes not, but the people who vote will usually attend.
Discourage bias in rational discussions
I’m thinking about some techniques to improve rational discussions.
Here are my ideas:
1.All rational discussions on a topic should ideally end with people agreeing or agreeing to disagree. If you have made a mistake, admit that you were wrong.
2.Avoid fallacies. In particular there should be no ad hominem.
3.Avoid intellectual black holes (8 intellectual black holes in Stephen Law’s book).
4.Rationality, not rationalization/apology/view lawyering.
5.Do not get personal/emotional.
Just a few thoughts off the top of my head:
Re (1), how do you feel about Aumann’s Agreement Theorem?
Re (2), how do you deal with the fact that different people have different lists of “real” fallacies, let alone the frequent need in conversation to (quite rationally) use an appeal to authority?
Re (3), is this book free online? If not, can you link (not write here) a convenient summary?
Re (4), you’re going to have a hell of a time getting people to agree first on definitions and second on characterizations. As an example, I know you try to engage rationally in these open threads, but frequently your posts come off as pre-arranged conclusions with shaky rationalization attached. But to you, (and presumably some others), they are soundly rational- and perhaps *my* arguments might sound like shaky rationalizations. This is a difficult problem, and I don’t think you can’t handwave it away with a rule like this (if you could, the other rules probably wouldn’t be needed!).
Re (5), what if calmness is an emotion? What if open-mindedness is an emotion? etc.- you’ll have to define emotions first, and you’ll find plenty of argument from others about it. Personal is a whole ‘nother can of worms- quite frequently people become experts in a domain due to personal relevance, so by outlawing “personal” you’re frequently outlawing “original content”- not a good standard if you want an interesting and productive discussion!
For (1), agreeing to disagree mostly only apply to personal preferences and other ideas that turn out to be at least partly subjective. (e.g. Do you like cats more or dogs more?)
For (2) I personally believe that what we should mostly avoid is ad hominem aka moralizing. I don’t want to hear people screaming “You are a racist!” or “You are a race traitor!” to shut down arguments. What’s even worse these days is that there is this obnoxious Blue Tribal Police. Hence I strongly suggest that we should always stay anonymous if we want any CW-related discussions done. I’m gagged here because my handle can be traced back to my RL identity by people who know me.
Appealing to authority is unavoidable if neither people actually understand the material. For example if two non-biologists are arguing about evolution it is probably a good idea to tentatively accept peer-reviewed papers written by biologists until a biologist can join the chat and reduce the amount of woo.
For (3) The book isn’t free online. However I strongly suggest that you buy it. It’s worth 12 bucks. Here is an old version of chapter 2. I think you will enjoy it. http://stephenlaw.blogspot.com/2011/12/believing-bullshit-chpt-2.html What it really says is that there are eight common intellectual black holes. Creationists and other irrational people love them. When you can expose them you become more rational. I haven’t found any nice summaries though.
For (4) I admit that we sometimes have biases, mostly related to identity. For example I have a very strong antisexual bias. I do try to be objective on the sexual issue. However as an autist I inherently desire companionship less than the average non-autist. To non-autists desiring kids and spouses may be natural. To me it is unnatural.
For (5) I concede that I need to be more careful on what emotions are. Calmness and open-mindedness are certainly good. By “not being personal” I need to clarify what I meant. I was talking about avoiding identity-related issues unless you are really rational. It has nothing to do with original content.
Is this open thread supposed to be culture-war free? The number says yes, but the post says no.
70 comments in and it’s fairly CW free. Err on the side of the numbers?
Man, if that’s the trick I’m going to start spamming every open thread with 70 nonCW threads right away. The non-CW threads are just so much of a relief from the constant culture war in the news / social networks / blogosphere.
Perhaps just the existence of CW free threads is fostering a better atmosphere.
Shall we increase the amount of non-CW threads? Like only .25 and .75 should have CW. In non-CW threads we probably should ban all CW terms such as “racism”, “JIDF”, “c.uck”, etc unless these words are only used here so that they can be outlawed.
By the way does creationism/theism count as CW? I consider the current CW to be Bluebrownsmanship.
I’d be very unhappy if theism were banned from half the open threads!
Also, could we still say “cuckold” if we’re discussing Shakespeare?
@Le Maistre Chat I agree. So half of the threads should contain no bluebrownsmanship but can still contain Blue-Grey-Brown vs Red. Sounds like a good plan.
Yeah. Blue vs Red vs Brown with Greys trying to be referees isn’t something we want to have in every thread.
As we know SSC is divided into two tribes: those that believe that only the X.5 thread is culture war free, and always so (Datists? Fivers?), and those who believe only the threads explicitly marked as culture-war free are culture-ward free irregardless of date (Explicitists? Scotters?). By failing to appease both groups Scott throws us into a different tribal conflict.
I’m sharpening up my pitchfork for if and when any explicitists show up on this thread.
^LOL this does not really matter.
Instead I think the Blue-Brown divide is probably the most significant here. However as long as people stay rational (and non-Red because religion overcomplicates the issue between secular leftists and secular alt-rightists) we can objectively discuss all Blue-Brown issues. Non-Reds at least agree on rationality and objectively discussing Blue-Brown issues is just applied rationality. I can handle Browns but not Reds.
One suggestion is that if you use an account here that may be traced back to your RL identity you should use another one when your views on the Blue-Brown spectrum is not purely Blue, preferably with Tor or VPN on. The email address you use for your Blue-Brown account should also be completely untraceable to your RL identity. You should also try to have a different style when you are talking about Blue-Brown issues. The Blue Tribal Police is on steroids now and they are pretty dangerous to rationality.
Just as the commandment that certain threads be culture war free was revealed without warning, so too can it be withdrawn without warning. The Word of Scott is all. Down with numerologists!
It is known that interpretation trumps pronouncements from on high.
The .5 rule, having been established, should be taken as given.
It is known that Trump’s announcements from on high require interpretation.
How does this fit with the Rightful Caliph divide (I assume most of those here are Alexandrians)?
I suspect Scott has been cultivating this ambiguity and these errors the past few weeks in order to get people to expend all of their culture war energy on arguing about whether a thread is culture war free rather than actually engaging in culture wars.
Is there a razor for “don’t attribute to an elaborate chessmaster gambit what can be explained by normal human laziness and inconsistency”
Dunno, but there is a strategy for cultivating the appearance of elaborate chessmaster gambits no matter the outcome. 😀
Necessary disclaimer that I don’t believe Scott has deep and ruthless machinations in mind for us all.
What about an evil overlord rule to make sure most of your ulterior motives will be overlooked based on that and similar razors?
“Never be effectively harmful when you can be ineffectively helpful”
And the like.
Does anyone have any experience with medical coding? If you do, and you don’t mind discussing it with me over email, could you let me know? Thanks.
Some companies have an “unlimited” vacation policy. Based on reports of people that work at such companies it ends up being a pretty fraught process. I can understand why companies want to do it though, carry over paid vacations can end up being a giant liability on the books.
Do any companies have no paid vacations? It’d be basically the same as unlimited vacation policy in terms of clearing timing with your boss except there wouldn’t be the sense that anyone was being cheated or trying to get away with something because there’d be a direct money / time trade-off. Presumably they’d have to boost the nominal salary to compensate.
I believe this arrangement is known as “contracting.” 🙂
I suppose that’s true. But along with no paid vacation there’s also a different taxation structure, an overly complicated factor based test about who can qualify, and an general expectation that the position will be temporary.
I was thinking as more of a tweak on the usual W2 employee relationship.
Yes, it might take people aback when you tell them they get no vacation, but I a) I think by now most people are wise to the “unlimited” vacation thing and b) you’ll up with a higher nominal salary figure which people give more weight to than they probably should.
You can also achieve this by offering a generous amount of days, a large amount of year to year carryover, and a 1:1 payout upon leaving the company, can you not?
I think there are two problems with that. First, you end up having pay out at final salary instead of at the salary when the days were accrued. In theory you could do it the other but I think it is too much to track and no one does. Second, and this one I’m not as sure about, I think it ends up being an accounting issue when a company builds up a big vacation pay liability line item.
Yes, the big advantage of an “unlimited” paid vacation policy is that you don’t pay out any when an employee leaves.
Well, given the time value of money, if we assume that you have to pay a higher nominal salary to offset the lack of vacation, I think offering vacation (with payout) is still better for the company. Yeah, “carrying a liability” sucks. But having consistently higher operating expense kinda sucks too.
It seems to me that “unlimited vacation” is a winner in at any company where there’s enough pride/fear/culture/whatever that employees wouldn’t dare take much. Elite level white collar work could probably get away with it. Blue collar unskilled probably could too. Any place where the people are terrified of losing their jobs and can be socially pressured into never taking vacation would get away with it.
Yep, our company just got acquired, and now “Flex Time” is coming as of Jan. 1st of next year. I am curious to see how it’s going to work out in practice. If they try to use it to restrict time off, they’re going to lose people in a way that will hurt their bottom line, but wont’ become immediately apparent for 6-12 months.
Marvel’s The Defenders. Spoilers follow, and I’m sorry, but rot13 is the devil’s tongue, I can’t cope with it.
Spoiler space
Spoiler space
Spoiler space
Okay, so I’m kind of frustrated. I like a lot of things about these shows, but they really seem to have a serious ongoing problems that… it feels like they don’t even understand are problems?
I can’t conceive of how anyone thought that the show’s handling of Alexandra was a good idea. I mean, they spend the first five episodes building her up as this implacable menace, and then they unceremoniously murder her without any payoff at all. Why was Alexandra any more threatening than anyone who’s fairly wealthy and has dealings with organized crime? NOPE, NO ANSWER. Here’s Elektra. Who, by the way, is also a mess.
For Daredevil, at the beginning of these series, it was okay to have villains who were kind of “guys who were pretty good at kung fu,” because Daredevil, at the beginning of this series, would get into serious fights with like half a dozen ordinary criminals. I mean, he’d win, but he’d get beaten up. And when your serious enemies are “guys who are pretty good at kung fu,” you also have a certain amount of leeway in their ability. Like, someone who is “pretty good at kung fu” can have an occasional lapse and get hit now and again by someone who seems less competent, and, okay, he’s just a guy who’s pretty good at kung fu. They make mistakes.
But news flash, guys, you then added two super-strong characters, one of whom is totally invulnerable to harm. At that point you’ve got to up your game with your supervillains, which is not something that the show seems to have realized. The enemies are still “guys who are pretty good at kung fu.” Why can Luke Cage not just tear Elektra apart? Well, because mysteriously she seems to be able to injure him? Somehow? But when she hits any of the other characters, they don’t just fly apart? And Stick can still beat her in a fight? Is Stick someone who could take apart all four Defenders?
The movies get this. They take a lot of care to show fights and villains that respect the established abilities of the main characters. You don’t see someone punch the Hulk and stagger him, then punch Scarlet Witch unless they’re showing the tragic death of the Scarlet Witch. The Netflix shows don’t seem to have figured it out.
PS: Oh my god, the African Hand guy. If you’re going to mention that he can slow down your heartbeat (ie, something which might actually hurt Luke), and then he fights Luke, and then you don’t show him using his secret ability then Chekov is going to shoot you. WITH HIS GUN.
Spoiler space lines would be way more useful if there were a hide button at the top of the post. Maybe including some at the bottom too would help? So the lines right next to where one has to look to hide the comment aren’t really spoilery.
I considered that, but the major spoilers are in the middle of the post, not the bottom. Hide button at top would be helpful anyway! And I’m past edit window.
Yeah, the Hand was a weird decision to make the central bad guys of the Defenders. “Hey, what have been everyone’s least favorite things about the Netflix Marvel shows?” “The non-Punisher half of Daredevil season 2 and every single thing about Iron Fist.” “What if we make the Defenders all about that?”
Given that they were starting from that point, I thought it came out far, far better than I expected. But they didn’t need to make it about that at all! In fact, there has got to be some weird behind the scenes stuff going on with that, because both Luke Cage and Jessica Jones included fairly extensive setup for a different crossover bad guy plotline involving some kind of government/corporate/??? conspiracy to create superhumans. These folks were behind Luke Cage’s powers and Nuke in Jessica Jones, and the car crash and weird chemicals that gave Jessica Jones her own powers.
And who else do we know who got their powers from a toxic chemical spill?
I will almost guarantee this got changed to magic ninjas at some later point in production. Which is weird, because half of the characters really don’t work in that context at all, and spend pretty much the whole series commenting on how they don’t fit into this kind of story. (By contrast, Daredevil and Iron Fist can deal with weird conspiracy stuff just fine – you can kung fu scary government guys in black suits just as easily as scary ninjas in black suits.)
But like I say, given all the above, I thought the actual execution was nowhere near as bad as it could have been. Put another way, it was noticeably better than Iron Fist.
“What are some other least-favorite things from the shows?”
“Enemies who can’t challenge Luke Cage!”
“Villains who die halfway through the series and are replaced by ciphers!”
“Daredevil’s friends bitching at him about being Daredevil!”
Look, to that last point, I actually totally get it. It’s very realistic for Daredevil’s friends not to love him being Daredevil and putting himself in danger all the time. And I think that Deborah Wolf and Eldon Henson do a really solid acting job on it. But on some level, guys, you need to wrap that shit up, because we are obviously not going to be watching a show about Matt Murdock not being Daredevil. I’m done with that plotline. Let Daredevil be Daredevil, in the immortal words of Aaron Sorkin.
My favorite part of Defenders was the length. All the other series’ dragged on longer than they needed to, this one was cut to an appropriate number of episodes to tell its story.
It wasn’t a *great* story, even by comic book standards, but at least it wasn’t a *bad* story by comic book standards, and it provided enough closure on the Stick/Hand/war for New York side of things that we can hopefully move on to something better in future seasons.
This show now holds the record for the shortest time it took me to drop a show, with an impressive 3 minutes.
I could tolorate watching a stupid fight scene between people I don’t know and the stakes of which I do not understand. I could even tolorate the bad editing and the fact that said fight is in nigh total darkness. But the migrane inducing shaky cam? No way.
The starting scene was super dumb. But in all fairness the show improves from there.
I do wish that they’d invest in a few really impressive martial arts fights. Like, if the actors can’t manage it, bring some stunt doubles in and put the characters in masks. Just, like, one or two per show, really show us a well-lit, technically impressive martial arts scene involving Iron Fist or Daredevil. They went really heavy on martial arts for a show that doesn’t love showing us a clear martial arts scene. I don’t hate the fight choreography the way some people do, but it’s not a clear and obvious win. It can’t be that expensive to do a really good kung fu fight. I mean, Hong Kong used to do it on budgets of negative infinity dollars.
Clearly they can do it, too. The whole project probably exists today because of how awesome the hallway fight was back in, what, the second Daredevil episode?
I assume so, when you are at rock bottom it is hard not to improve.
Is anyone checking out the eclipse today? I’m well outside the total eclipse region, but I should still be able to observe ~50% coverage. A reminder to observe proper eclipse safety!
I just got a really nice look at it through the clouds in SF — just at the right amount of cloud coverage that you could look at it with the naked eye without discomfort, but still clearly see the crescent of the sun. Since then, the clouds got lighter, which makes it worse.
You might have just seriously injured your eyes.
Oh my god, people, are you all terrified of the sky on every other day? Have you never seen the sun through the clouds? Nothing about the eclipse shoots special laser beams of eye damage. If the sun bright enough to hurt your eyes, it will, you know, actually be uncomfortable to look at, and glancing at the sun for a fraction of a second doesn’t do anything bad to you.
Yes, if you’re pretty close to totality, some people get tempted to stare at the sun despite discomfort. Just, you know, don’t do that. Be a responsible adult.
In normal conditions, even fairly cloudy ones, your iris automatically contracts to let in less light and fewer UV rays. During an eclipse your eye is fooled into thinking it’s safe to open up the iris, and the UV rays flood in. That’s how it was explained to me anyway.
As I understand it, if you’re actually in the path of totality, you can safely look at the sun without protective glasses during the 2-3 minute period where it’s fully blocked out by the moon.
I don’t know why people think that there’s some magic here.
So, look, if you aren’t pretty damn near totality, the entire pupil dilation thing is pretty much a non-starter. If it doesn’t get noticeably dim, your pupils won’t dilate that much. If you doubt this, take a picture of your eye and look at it.
If it is quite dark and you look at a bright object, you potentially have more exposure than if your pupils were fully contracted, sure. But that still won’t mean that you will somehow fail to notice that it’s too bright to comfortably look at. Your bedroom lamp is too bright to comfortably look at when you’ve been in the dark for a long time. Do you somehow imagine that something a thousand times more intense will be comfortable?
The deal here is: the eclipse can be a compelling sight. You can, in fact, override your discomfort and make yourself stare at the sun if you want to. People get tempted to do that even though it’s uncomfortable. Those people can end up with damage to their retinas. But if you’re just aware that the sun’s brightness can hurt your eyes and are sensible about what you’re doing, you are no more likely to burn out your eyes than you are when you come out of a long tunnel or the sun comes out from behind clouds or you come out of a dark room into sunlight.
In my case, as I said, the sun was visible through clouds that reduced its brightness such that it was comfortable to look at (at around 60% occlusion). I assure you that my eyes were undamaged.
Just kinda curious here, but if it’s no more dangerous than staring at the sun on a regular day, wouldn’t regular sunglasses work just as well?
Sunglasses aren’t for staring at the sun, but for reducing the incidental glare, right? If you have sunglasses strong enough to gaze at the sun, I expect they’d be fine to gaze at an eclipsed sun as well.
…don’t look at the sun while wearing ordinary sunglasses.
My impression from hearing about this when I was a kid was that there was some sort of fooling of the eye’s defenses going on, but as best as I’ve been able to tell recently that’s not the case; it’s just that an eclipse is about the only reason (aside from certain controlled substances, I suppose) that you’d feel sufficiently motivated to stare at the sun for an extended time to need a warning.
Or if you’re that crazy dude in the movie Pi.
… then they’re probably not sunglasses, but welder’s glasses or some such. The amount of light reduction needed for safely looking at the sun would make them absolutely useless for looking at anything else (except super-bright stuff like welding arcs). And if your sunglasses are useful as sunglasses, they’re NOT strong enough to gaze at the sun.
Depends on the number of sunglasses used. I stacked 4 reasonably dark sunglasses on top of each other today and it worked really well. The sun was comfortable to look at and I didn’t get a “burned in” image of the eclipse when closing my eyes – meaning there was less light hitting the retina than if I looked at, say, a light bulb directly (not that it’s a good idea). Proper sunglasses also block higher percentage of UV than visible light, so that’s also covered.
I’m watching through a pinhole projector. We’ll be seeing about 70%.
In Nashville. Should see about 2 minutes of totality in an hour or so. Very excited.
I found the best photo of the eclipse I’ve seen yet. It doesn’t have any of the annoying exposure issues I keep seeing in the photos accompanying the news stories. This is more or less exactly how it looks to the naked eye: [link]
My oatmeal box pinhole viewer worked well, image was pretty small, but nice and clear. I lived in a part of the country that didn’t get much of the earlier partial eclipses, so this was really neat. I think next I want to try to make a pinhole viewer that allows one to see sunspots.
In Idaho Falls today. Totality passed over us about an hour and a half ago. Very impressive — and, unfortunately, very hard to photograph.
The eclipse itself was impressive enough, but they don’t tell you about how odd it looks for the sky to dim without long shadows, or to see what looks like a sunrise in every direction during totality. And they definitely don’t tell you about how the temperature drops about twenty degrees.
(No tower of screaming faces, no cursed brand.)
I was just in a partial eclipse area. It was eerie to see light that was about the level of a heavily overcast sky, but also very hard (projecting distinct shadows) very unlike a cloudy day.
I drove down to the totality area from Portland early this morning. It was neat.
I watched it from a motel in Salem, Ore. My dad brought a bunch of fancy camera equipment but I’m too much of an amatuer, and I don’t know how to capture the surreality of a dark sky while the sun’s shining. And totality – dusk, but with light on every horizon…wow.
I’ve seen one other total eclipse before – on a cruise ship off Australia. It was early in the morning and the locale was already so unfamiliar that the effect was somewhat diminished. (Also, it was cloudy, which didn’t help.)
Saw the ~70% in New Jersey today. I also saw the annular in 1994. I think I’m going to head somewhere to see totality in 2024; there are some earlier ones in Argentina and the west coast of Australia, but that’s a bit far to go.
I drove down to Woodburn, OR to watch it in a park. My limbs were only covered down to biceps and mid-thigh because, you know, it’s August, and I was not expecting to feel like it was 40 degrees for the overwhelming majority of the partial.
The totality was pretty amazing. I didn’t see stars, like some people claimed we would it was more like the very first part of sunrise, 360.
Unfortunately I had to work, so I saw it from Bonneville Dam, where it was only 98.9% It was actually interesting how bright it still was with only about 1% of the sun showing.
Right as the eclipse reached its maximum, fish started coming up to feed in the forebay. It was fascinating.
Do you work at the Bonneville Dam? Or just some place nearby?
I work for the Corps of Engineers; not normally at Bonneville, but we were conducting an inspection there today.
I once had an idea for an educational computer game on the problems of controlling the Mississippi. The title was going to be “The Corps vs Mother Nature.”
Music theory effortpost 2: scales, chords, tonality
(previous part here.)
Previously, we looked at the most basic building block of harmony and melody, the interval. In this episode, I will try to explain the slightly less basic blocks of scales and chords.
There are multiple ways to define a scale (both the concept and any particular one). The dictionary would say a scale is a set of notes, ordered by pitch. Another common approach is to say it is a series of notes separated by tones and semitones[1] (i.e. major and minor seconds), plus some other restrictions such as the total number of semitones having to be 12. Under this definition, we would say that e.g. the major scale is tone tone semitone tone tone tone semitone, with specific major scales such as C major and F# major named after their starting note. But this isn’t actually a very good definition! It begs questions like “why can we only use tones and semitones?”, “why does it have to span exactly 6 tones?” and above all “what do the notes in the scale actually mean?”. So I think a better definition is this: a scale is a tonic note, and specifications of qualities of all intervals[2] with reference to that note. This might sound complicated, but it’s not. Under this definition, we would define a major scale as a tonic, a major 2nd, a major 3rd, a perfect 4th, a perfect 5th, a major 6th, and a major 7th. You may notice that all these intervals are either major or perfect. This is no accident! If we change the major ones to minor, we get the natural minor scale.
There is one problem with this definition. It implies that all scales have 7 notes (technically, are heptatonic), but many perfectly good scales do not! The most common non-heptatonic scales are major and minor pentatonic, and the 12-note chromatic scale. However, most non-heptatonic scales can be viewed as altered heptatonic ones, for instance the major pentatonic is the major (heptatonic) scale without the 4th, 5th and 7th, and the octatonic bebop (dominant) scale is the major scale with an extra minor 7th. The special cases that can’t be seen this way (e.g. the whole tone or the chromatic) are categorically different from the ones we want to analyse using our interval-quality definition.
As well as embodying a crucial concept, this definition of a scale also contains one: the tonic[3]. It is not only a fundamental characteristic of all Western music except some edgy stuff, but also of almost all music anywhere where pitch is important. The tonic is the home note, the note that everything else is measured relative to, and the only completely consonant note. At a specific point in a piece, there can be multiple tonics at different levels of analysis; commonly there is the tonic for the whole piece (which defines the key it is in) and the tonic for the current chord[4].
The tonic is the most important note at whichever level you are analysing. You can take the melody from any piece of tonal music[5], and it’s very likely it will begin and end on the tonic. If a tonal piece has a bass instrument, a lot of its time will be spent playing tonics. If someone asks you to sing long notes that fit with some tonal music, you will probably sing tonics (at least, that’s usually the most natural thing to do). If someone is supposed to play the tonic and they don’t, it stands out.
We can define chords in a similar way to scales, in fact by our chosen definition chords and scales are
essentially the same thing! Chords commonly have fewer notes than scales (typically three, in which case they are called triads), but not always; the scale C major has the same notes in as the chord C major 13th (often written Cmaj13). However, scales and chords differ in other ways, which can be seen by comparing other definitions.
The most important difference is that in terms of use, scales are melodic (notes are played one after another) and chords are generally harmonic (all notes played at once). A scale is ordered, and a chord is either unordered or unordered except for a specified lowest (bass) note, depending on your point of view. A scale is made up of tones and semitones (2nds), a chord is made up of 3rds.
Now that we have these concepts, what can we do with them? Firstly, we can describe a typical piece of tonal music as having a key (tonic note with an associated scale/chord that the piece probably starts and finishes at), a chord progression (a series of chords with tonic notes that change fairly frequently), and melodies (series of notes that draw the listener’s attention, and are generally chosen from scales associated with the chords of the chord progression[6]). We can then look at each bit of the ensemble that is playing the piece and give its role with respect to this framework. For instance, in a jazz quintet there might be a horn playing melody most of the time, and a pianist, guitarist and bassist outlining the chord progression and occasionally playing bits of melody[7]; a folk singer accompanying themself on a mandolin might sing a melody and play the chord progression; an orchestra might have the woodwinds playing one melody, the horns another, and the strings the chords; and a solo violinist might just play a single melody and leave the chord progression implied.
Secondly, we can try to answer one part of the big question of “why does music sound like it does?”. Specifically, we can partly explain why it uses the notes it does: because those notes are from scales that fit chord progressions. This begs the question “why are chord progressions like they are?”, which will be answered in the next posts.
See child comment for an experimental music theory puzzle!
[1] Generally speaking. Some (e.g. the harmonic minor) use other intervals too.
[2] All non-compound intervals; most of the time in music theory we don’t care about differences in octave.
[3] Crucial concepts so far: notes, intervals, scales, tonics. Crucial concepts yet to come: chords, resolution.
[4] Often, especially in classical music, there is a third level: the key of the current section, which might
be different from the key of the whole piece.
[5] More or less music that uses the idea of a tonic.
[6] Specifically, a chord that defines (say) the tonic, 3rd, 5th and 7th will have associated scales that fill
in the 2nd, 4th and 6th. Sometimes there is only one widely used scale that fits a chord, other times there are multiple.
[7] The astute amongst you will have noticed I only named 4 members of the quintet! This is because drums play a purely rhythmic role, and I’m pretending that rhythm doesn’t exist until the post discussing it.
Recently, I came across the International Linguistics Olympiad, and had some fun doing some of its problems. When writing the post above, I realised I could design a similar kind of problem based on the “popular music” naming convention for chords. So I did! It should be solvable by people with zero musical knowledge, but that could be challenging.
Problem:
Below is an incomplete table of chord symbols and the notes they represent. Fill in the blanks.
Note: notes in parentheses are optional. A single question mark may denote 1 or 2 missing characters.
C – C E G
D – D F# A
Fm – F Ab ?
Dm – ? F ?
A7 – A C# ? G
Amaj7 – A C# ? G#
Gm7 – G Bb D F
C9 – C E ? Bb D
D9 – D ? A ? ?
Fmaj9 – F A C ? G
D7b9 – D ? A ? Eb
G13 – G ? ? ? A (C) E
Gm11 – G Bb D F ? ?
F13b5 – F ? Cb Eb ? (Bb) D
C9#11 – C E G Bb D F#
Dm7b5 – D F ? C
Fmaj9#11 – F A C ? G ?
D7/E – E D F# A C
F13#11 – F A C Eb ? B D
Gmaj7#5 – G ? D# F#
E7#11b9/Eb – ? E G# B ? ? ?
D6 – D F# A B
Cm6 – C ? ? A
Gmaj13 – ? ? ? ? ? (C) ?
C7#9#5 – C ? ? Bb ?
N.C. –
Extra credit: notice the secret pattern (requires some musical knowledge)!
Wow, I’ve never heard of the International Linguistics Olympiad. The Inuktitut numbers one was fun.
Only basic chords are made of 3rds. 9th chords sound great without the 3rd (as two stacked 5ths, often used in rock), and then you have chords made from stacked 4ths (can’t remember what those are called! Suspended?).
That’s true, you can add other notes in or miss some out. Stacked 4ths are quartal chords; sus chords can often be voiced that way but are defined as having a 2nd or more commonly 4th instead of a 3rd (although confusingly they occasionally do have a 3rd anyway).
I was excited when I saw that you were starting this series; “music theory from scratch, for people who don’t play music or understand it” is something I’ve been looking for, for a long time.
Unfortunately, I find your posts exactly as incomprehensible as every other explanation of this 🙁
anybody know why I cant reply to posts after a certain point in a chain of replies?
No one can to stop the nesting going on for ever, just reply to the same comment they replied to and it will end up in line.
Expanding on this, for the sake of clarity please make some effort to identify which post or user you’re replying to. @user notation is one option, as is quoting the text directly.
thanks
I’m looking to read through Plato. Any suggestions on translations? I don’t really have any problem with just doing Jowett if that’s what’s best or if it’s not quite best but optimal insofar as I wouldn’t have to make a bunch of decisions.
Any opinions specifically on the complete collection edited by Cooper?
Best to pick up individual works. Most Hackett/Penguin/Oxford translations are good. Grube/Reeve Republic is essential.
Cooper uses the Grube/Reeve Republic translation.
Then I approve
Cooper has some of the better regarded translations, and they’re certainly much better than Jowett. It’s not my speciality, so something may have escaped my notice, but if there’s a better collection than Cooper I haven’t heard of it.
I’ve also heard that the Cooper one is basically definitive. I bought it recently but haven’t read it yet. Buying one that has everything in it is so much nicer than having to hunt down a bunch of smaller collections or individual works.
I have read Alan Blooms translation of The Republic which was excellent. It’s a very literal translation and is accompanied with many notes explaining certain translation choices or cultural references. The essay at the end alternatively summarizing and analyzing the book helps to place your own understanding of it in perspective.
As a note of advice, when choosing between two translations which both have good reputations for accuracy, I recommend reading excerpts of both to see which translation flows better with you. This is particularly true with longer works where you want something that can keep your attention. Most of these works are available online, at least in part.
I own and love the Cooper complete works.
I teach out of Cooper. Thumbs up.
What is there to learn from it?
Is that a rhetorical question?
Or a Socratic one?Plato is one of the most common authors taught in philosophy classes. There’s a lot to talk about: his theory of Forms, his theory of knowledge, or his political philosophy, for three.