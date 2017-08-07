Links 8/17: On The Site Of The Angels

Benjamin Lay was a four-foot-tall Quaker abolitionist who, among other unusual forms of activism, kidnapped a slaveowner’s child to give them a taste of what slaves had to go through.
ProPublica: The Myth Of Drug Expiration Dates. Most drugs (strong exception for tetracyclines) are neither dangerous nor ineffective once expired. The idea of “drug expiration dates” is just bureaucratic boilerplate. It also costs health systems billions of dollars per year. And key quote: “ProPublica has been researching why the U.S. health care system is the most expensive in the world. One answer, broadly, is waste — some of it buried in practices that the medical establishment and the rest of us take for granted. We’ve documented how hospitals often discard pricey new supplies, how nursing homes trash valuable medications after patients pass away or move out, and how drug companies create expensive combinations of cheap drugs. Experts estimate such squandering eats up about $765 billion a year — as much as a quarter of all the country’s health care spending.”
xhxhxhxh: the research on what leads to intrastate conflict and rebellion. No effect for traditional worries like income inequality or ethnic polarization, etc. Mostly just bad economy and slow growth.
Vice: Everyone Hates Neoliberals, So We Talked To Some. What do self-described neoliberals identify as the core of their philosophy? Key quote from Samuel Hammond: “We are free market globalists, and evangelists of the amazing power of trade liberalization to create wealth, eliminate disease, lift hundreds of millions of people from poverty, and end the pre-conditions for war. At the same time, we are more pragmatic and consequentialist than our utopian and deontological libertarian counterparts… We believe free markets and commercial capitalism are the tools of social justice, rather than the enemy.”
Tengrism, the religion of Genghis Khan and other steppe nomads, is making a comeback in Central Asian republics looking for a suitably nationalist alternative to Islam.
Study: “Across four samples (including a nationally representative sample), we find that stronger obsessive-compulsive symptoms are associated with more right-wing ideological preferences, particularly for social issues.” This should probably be considered in context of Haidt’s work on the Purity foundation, and the Germ Theory Of Democracy.
How Class In China Became Politically Incorrect. Key quote: “Research by the University of Sydney’s David Goodman has found that around 84% of today’s elite are direct descendants of the elite from pre-1949. This suggests that six decades of Communism may not have a dramatic impact upon the elites”. Seen on Twitter with the commentary “Darwin beats Marx every time”.
From Rationalist Tumblr: those claims that medical error is the third-leading cause of death, kills 200,000 people every year, etc? Totally exaggerated. And most people interpret it as ‘number of stupid mistakes by doctors’ when it really means more like “the number of bad health outcomes that could be prevented with perfect god-like-omniscient understanding of all patents’ health situation”.
Andrew Gelman takes on James Heckman; read the comments for some good debate around Perry-Preschool-style interventions.
2016 election margin by district by population. Make sure to spin it around to get the full 3-D effect. This is the first graph I’ve seen that manages to combine two dimensions of space plus two extra variables in a really good instantly-readable way.
72 top researchers and statisticians (SSC readers might recognize Ioannidis, Wagenmakers, Nyhan, & Vazire) sign their names to a paper recommending the threshold for statistical significance be raised from p = 0.05 to p = 0.005 to decrease false positives and improve replicability. Some pushback from other statisticians involved in the replicability movement including Timothy Bates and (preemptively) Daniel Lakens. Both groups agree that it’s a hackish solution that ignores all the important subtleties around the question, but disagree on whether having something easy is at least better than nothing.
US Court Grants Journals Millions Of Dollars In Damages From Sci-Hub. It sure would be a shame if this caused a Streisand Effect where many more people became aware of the existence of Sci-Hub, a free and easy-to-use source for almost all otherwise-paywalled scientific papers, which by the way depends on reader donations to stay online.
Related study: Sci-Hub Provides Access To Nearly All Scholarly Literature. “As of March 2017, we find that Sci-Hub’s database contains 68.9% of all 81.6 million scholarly articles, which rises to 85.2% for those published in closed access journals….we estimate that over a six-month period in 2015–2016, Sci-Hub provided access for 99.3% of valid incoming requests. Hence, the scope of this resource suggests the subscription publishing model is becoming unsustainable.”
The Intercept: US Lawmakers Seek To Criminally Outlaw Support For Boycott Campaign Against Israel vs. Volokh Conspiracy: Israel Anti-Boycott Does Not Violate Free Speech. Some people on Rationalist Tumblr explained this to me: the bill says that Americans can’t join foreign anti-Israel boycotts, but doesn’t prevent them from starting their own, including ones that are exactly like the foreign ones and can’t be distinguished from them in any way. The bill’s proponents say that the only thing it does is prevent foreign countries from demanding American companies boycott Israel as a precondition to doing business there. I think the opposing argument is mostly that laws often get overapplied, and this one seems more overapplicable than most.
Machine Learning Applied To Initial Romantic Attraction: “Crucially [machine learning techniques] were unable to predict relationship variance using any combination of traits and preferences reported beforehand.” See also my previous post on this topic.
Study by Amir Sariaslan and others: after adjusting for unobserved familial risk factors, no link between poverty and crime.
Edge conversation on various things with Rory Sutherland. Starts with why art prices are so much more responsive to fame than architecture prices (a Picasso might cost a thousand times more than a less painter’s work; a Frank Lloyd Wright house costs 1-3% more than a house built by a nobody) and only gets better from there.
Hypermagical Ultraomnipotence: Why the tradeoffs constraining human cognition do not limit artificial superintelligences.
I was really excited about an upcoming depression treatment called NSI-189 that seemed to do everything right and had the potential to revolutionize the field. Well, it just failed its clinical trial.
First genetically-engineered human embryos in the US. Found it was possible to safely correct a defective gene without damaging the rest of the genome (and here’s the paper). The embryos were destroyed and not carried to term. Any kid born with a correctable genetic disorder after today is going to have one heck of a legitimate grievance against our philosophical establishment.
Freddie deBoer: Bernie Sanders Is A Socialist In Name Only. I really like this piece, and I was going to write it if nobody else did. Most of the policies being mooted by the supposedly socialist left today – Medicare-for-all, better social safety nets, et cetera – are well within the bounds of neoliberalism – ie private property and capitalist economies should exist, but the state should help poor people. “Socialism” should be reserved for systems that end private property and nationalize practically everything. I’m worried that people will use the success of neoliberal systems in eg Sweden to justify socialism, and then, socialism having been justified, promote actual-dictionary-definition socialism. To a first approximation, Sweden is an example of capitalists proving socialism isn’t necessary; Venezuela is an example of socialism actually happening.
Did you know: the first recorded evidence of Sanskrit comes from Syria, not India.
American Runners Are Getting Slower. Definitely see the r/slatestarcodex comment thread. A good example of ruling out a lot of possible confounding factors for a seemingly bizarre result – but I find the argument that the best athletes are moving into other sports more convincing than the article’s own nutritional theory.
Retailer apologizes after accidentally selling product saying “MY FAVORITE COLOR IS HITLER”.
Remember how everyone thought that, if we legalized euthanasia, it would be used as a tool to kill marginalized and oppressed people who couldn’t say no to it? Data after a year of California’s right-to-die law finds it’s disproportionately used by college-educated white men and concludes that Death Is A Social Privilege.
What jobs have the highest and lowest divorce rates? (conditional on being married in the first place). Key finding: everything math- and computer-related has much lower divorce rates than everything else.
Widespread Selection Of Positive Selection In Common Risk Alleles Associated With Autism Spectrum Disorder. This is pretty complicated, but I think what it’s saying is that in general, having autism risk genes increases your intelligence up until the point when you actually have autism, when you become vulnerable to all of the normal autism-related-cognitive-deficits. But this is probably very heterogenous across risk genes and other risk factors.
Israel working to shut down Al-Jazeera out of concerns about “encouraging terrorism”; pretty good example of how anything less than free-speech-absolutism can be circumvented by a sufficiently urgent-sounding plea. [EDIT: But see here]
Facebook shuts down an experimental language AI project, and the media goes crazy.Everyone on every side of the AI risk debate, from Eliezer Yudkowsky to Yann LeCun, wants to make it clear they think this is stupid and it has nothing to do with the position of any reasonable person.
An academic study into horseshoe theory? Authoritarianism and Affective Polarization: A New View on the Origins of Partisan Extremism finds that “strong Republicans and Democrats are psychologically similar, at least with respect to authoritarianism…these findings support a view of mass polarization as nonsubstantive and group-centric, not driven by competing ideological values or clashing psychological worldviews.” Okay, but you still need some explanation of how people choose which group to be in, right?
Single Dose Testosterone Administration Impairs Cognitive Reflection In Men. Note that “single dose testosterone” is very different from “having lots of testosterone chronically”, “being fetally exposed to testosterone”, “being genetically male”, and five million other things it would be easy to confuse this with.
The Hyderabad office of India’s Department of Fisheries.
British Medical Journal Global Health: new data available after the US invasion of Iraq conclusively determines that the claim that US sanctions starved thousands of Iraqi children was a lie deliberately spread by Saddam Hussein.
Congress passes “right to try” bill allowing terminally ill people to access not-yet-FDA-approved medications. Someone in the comments noted that there’s already a procedure for terminally ill individuals to appeal to the FDA to do this, and FDA approves 99% of such requests already. So not only is this mostly a symbolic victory, but one worries that the 1% of requests that aren’t approved might be pretty bad ideas. [EDIT: But see here]
j9461701 on the subreddit posts about the extreme male brain theory of autism, finding it mostly unconvincing. I mostly agree, though it’s important to remember that hormone differences can have varying and seemingly paradoxical effects depending on what level of the various metabolic processes they come in at.
In response to my question about why prediction markets aren’t used more, Daniel Reeves links me to a study of his offering a pretty simple response: yeah, they’re better than other things, but not much better, and they’re a lot more annoying to use.
Paper on empathy (via Rolf Degen): people with born with a condition that makes them unable to feel pain feel like other people are just weaklings who exaggerate their problems. Classify under “metaphors for life”.
re: Israel and Al Jazeera. This is not about the Al Jazeera you’re familiar with, but Al Jazeera Arabic, which plays a major role in Middle Eastern geopolitics. The concern is not Al Jazeera being critical of Israel, but how their station has instigated violence against Israelis. Specifically, over the past 2 years, Al Jazeera Arabic has played an instrumental role in spreading slander about Jews/Israel regarding the Temple Mount, and is causally connected to a very large number of deaths/violent acts from both the stabbing intifada, and the most recent standoff.
Just don’t complain when Arab (and other) nations censor and shut down pro-Israel media outlets in response.
If you choose the path of defection from free speech, choose it knowing the consequences.
I was actually under the impression that several other Arab nations in fact have recently tried to get An Jazeera shut down as part of their demands of Qatar during the recent diplomatic crisis, on basis of what I think was nominally the same charge of encouraging terrorism but depending on your viewpoint on said diplomatic situation may have been for the crimes of being too influential, essentially, and/or too critical of Saudi Arabia, too Islamist, probably other reasons/factors are assumed or alleged. So Israel is certainly not some unique anti-free-speech defector against this state-owned media outlet. Doesn’t mean those same Arab states won’t take the opportunity to criticize Israel about this, of course. But Israel probably has the best claim to grievances related to direct incitement of violence (which, by U.S. free speech standards, at any rate …) and least motivation by population percentage of ‘Qatari government being too generally influential’, assuming only about 20% of the population is Arab and even those Jewish Israelis on the left who might follow Al Jazeera to see its take on Palestinian issues probably are not excessively influenced by its coverage of other regional affairs.
Inciting violence is usually considered defection from free speech anyway, so assuming Daniel Frank is right about AJA’s broadcasts, they’ve defected already.
Thanks, added a link to your comment.
“Machine Learning Applied To Initial Romantic Attraction: “Crucially [machine learning techniques] were unable to predict relationship variance using any combination of traits and preferences reported beforehand.””
My impression is that identical twins seldom fall in love with the exact same person. It sounds like it would be a good premise for a romantic tragicomedy, but it doesn’t seem to happen much.
I don’t know why.
I’m going off vague background knowledge that could be totally wrong, but don’t identical twins often form separate interests and preferences in other fields, too? E.g. music, hobbies, etc?
Identical twins raised together often try to be more different than they would if they were raised separately.
For example, Peter Shaffer’s play “Amadeus” might really be about his rivalry with his twin brother Anthony Shaffer. They started out writing mystery books together, but then Peter specialized the writing for the stage while Anthony went into law and advertising. But then Anthony ruined Peter’s ego by suddenly writing the huge hit stage play “Sleuth.”
My interpretation of “Amadeus” is that diligent Salieri is Peter and unfairly talented Mozart is Anthony. I could be wrong, but both of their works appear to be obsessed with the pressures of being twins.
By the way, Anthony was straight and Peter was gay. That happens rather more than you might expect among identical twins.
Also, they seemed to believe they weren’t identical twins, but people who knew them told me that of course they were identical. It’s also pretty common for identical twins to believe they are fraternal twins due to very small differences.
Huh, that’s interesting.
But then, it seems to me the fact that identical twins raised together don’t usually fall in love with the same person can be explained by conscious differentiation, and those who are raised separately just don’t see the same targets enough to collide. Or is there a deeper mystery I’m not seeing?
I don’t know.
It seems like a pretty interesting topic in general that might have implications for this question of whether AI can serve as a top notch matchmaker. Also, it’s a pretty interesting Nature-Nurture question in general.
Nancy Siegel at Cal State Fullerton is a top twin expert and she’s the one who told me that identical twins don’t fall in love with the same person that often.
I think we aren’t using the right model. I strongly believe that science will eventually be able to explain what sexual attraction is about.
I did too, but that would imply that identical twins would tend to have more clashes over this than they seem to do.
I know tons of stories about romantic triangles in real life, not just in operas. For example, about ten or 15 years ago, the NBA Dallas Mavericks suddenly started playing badly because the team’s two stars stopped passing each other the ball. That was because they were both in love with singer Toni Braxton.
Joey and Johnny Ramone didn’t talk to each other for the last decade of their careers touring together because Johnny stole Joey’s girl, married her, and had three kids.
But I don’t know that many such stories involving identical twins. My simple model of romantic attraction says that identical twins raised together should get into these kind of struggles all the time because of nature and nurture similarities. But they don’t seem to as often as you’d expect.
Sorry about being a bore on the topic, but I’m just tossing it out there in case anybody wants to research it.
Turns out “bros before hos” only applies to literal bros.
> Sorry about being a bore on the topic
Hey, SSC is a place where you don’t need to apologize for being nerdy.
With all the usual prefaces about ‘anecdote’ not being the singular form of data…
My wife has said that hearing her identical twin sister express romantic interest in someone is a sure-fire way to make that person seem unattractive in her mind.
Somewhat related, she read this book which looks at how environmental factors influence twins (especially good/bad parenting), concluding that while well raised twins will try and differentiate themselves as children/teenagers, they’re less likely to try to be different as adults.
And sufficiently rich/health-insured parents. But I agree.
I think there’s a reasonable argument for caution, especially in light of the replicability crisis. If we do find that this method of attacking certain genetic disorders works and works at any rate approaching perfection, then I’m in full favor, but this kind of thing deserves a few more tests before it gets opened up to the public.
The basic argument is: although old dangers are certainly threatening, new ones have the added problem of being threatening in unexpected ways. As a culture, we’ve learned how to handle people with various genetic diseases and give them at least acceptable lives. With potential damage from gene therapy, we have no idea what to expect. We simply don’t know how to handle those problems yet, and that bodes ill for the people who might have them. Consider thalidomide babies, or mesothelioma patients. Both were results of new technology without proper consideration.
Of course, it goes without saying that the arguments that will actually be leveled against gene therapy are going to be more about meddling with the unknown or based on utter tripe in the same manner as vaccines have been bizarrely rejected. My goalposts are pretty simple: as soon as the medical experts and testing bodies are confident enough in the process to bring it up to political debate, I’ll support it. I trust their knowledge of when it’s done over my own. But I sure ain’t gonna try to rush it out; a failed deployment of gene therapy is going to set the field back literally decades, until everyone who saw it go wrong the first time around is dead. That’s a lot of people set up to suffer, and too much for my conscience to bear.
Granted at this early stage it’s hard to quantify the “unknown unknowns”.
But even at the current experimental level, it seems much, much more likely that a “failure” would look like either “it didn’t work at all, gene mod didn’t take” or “oops, killed the embryo outright”, as opposed to “created a viable embryo that is somehow worse off than one with cystic fibrosis / Huntington’s / Downs / whatever we were trying to fix”.
Compared to the current alternatives of “terminate the pregnancy” or “have baby guaranteed to have serious illness ranging from crippling disability to guaranteed painful death after short unpleasant life” – I’d take my chances with the gene therapy.
But of course we live in a benighted time when people are convinced GMO corn is a deadly poison so I’m not optimistic.
From a utilitarian standpoint:
Yeah, it’s pretty hard to imagine anything worse than genetic disease that can result from gene therapy, which makes it pretty tempting to push right away.
From an epistemic standpoint:
We don’t know as much as our genetic scientists know, and even now our genetic science is an extremely tentative field. We don’t have a fantastic idea of how the body works on every level, and it’s extraordinarily plausible that something can slip past our theory which can only be discovered through experimentation. We oughta run a few more tests.
From a political standpoint:
It’s going to take one terrifying and bad result from gene therapy to get it relegated to anathema for a generation or more. That’s not good for the whole saving-lives-and-ending-suffering goal. This is what happened with nuclear energy, and what’s more, happened rightly, as the technology was pushed without proper safeguards and ended up damaging things. (Fukushima is just the latest example of this: the entire setup they had was astoundingly resilient and almost survived a magnitude-9 earthquake and tsunami, but because of poor upkeep thanks to political incompetence, it became a disaster. The people of Japan are right in opposing nuclear energy, not because it’s inherently dangerous, but because their “best and brightest” have proved themselves incapable of using it safely.) As such, we simply cannot afford to be cavalier with gene therapy. As far as our own livespans are concerned, we get exactly one chance to get it right, or we’ll be branded as having meddled with things we don’t understand and pushing technology that sounds cool without having any scientific rigor. And worst of all, our critics will be right. So let’s take it easy, do some more studies, and shave error down to NASA-launch-levels. That’s what’ll really help people.
If these genetic disorders would have been correctable with CRISPR than presumably we must know how to test for them. And if we know how to test for them then they could be used as part of a go/no go decision on having kids with that disorder.
I think the statement implicitly lets would be parents off their hook for their decision to have kids given all the information at hand, or perhaps treats them as not having agency to begin with.
Of course they do have some agency – I recall a brief kerrlufflw last year when a series of articles made it common knowledge that in e.g. Iceland, 100% of fetuses with Downs are aborted.
If the alternative is termination, isn’t giving it a go with CRISPR a fair “do no harm” option?
I think the answer depends on whether or not the fetus is a patient, or only the mother is.
“(a Picasso might cost a thousand times more than a less painter’s work; a Frank Lloyd Wright house costs 1-3% more than a house built by a nobody)”
My father grew up next door to a Frank Lloyd Wright house in Oak Park, IL from 1917-1929. While FLW houses may or may not sell at a premium, they certainly add a premium to housing prices in their neighborhood. Oak Park is currently an affluent and heavily gay neighborhood.
My wife grew up a couple of miles to the west in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood, which had a fine housing stock but not at Oak Park’s superstar architects level. The Austin neighborhood right next door to Oak Park is currently a depopulating slum with a very high homicide rate.
When I went with my father to see his old Oak Park neighborhood in 1982, I warned him that it would be a depressing experience. He scoffed. As we drove through dismal Austin on our way to Oak Park, I repeated my warnings. Then we arrived on his block with its six or eight Frank Lloyd Wright houses. it was paradise. Dozens of European tourists were wandering around listening to an audio tour and snapping pictures.
On the other hand, I’d probably rather live in my dad’s comfortable old anonymous architect house than next door in the amazing but slightly demented FLW classic.
When Mies van der Rohe built Chicago’s first steel and glass apartment tower around 1949 he reserved the penthouse for himself. But then he realized he couldn’t see his building from inside it. He eventually moved to the old building across the street from which he could admire his masterpiece conveniently.
Also, having your house designed by a famous architect can lower its value because of historical preservation rules.
I was watering my lawn a few years ago, when a genial hipster came up and told me the name of the designer of my 1600 sq ft 1950s tract house. I’d never heard of him before, but it turns out he really was one of the better real estate developers working in the San Fernando Valley. But if this long forgotten but now merely obscure figure became super famous, then it might become hard for me to get permission to add on to my house, much less sell it to somebody richer who might have it torn down and replaced with a bigger house.
Also, famous architects’ houses are often a drag to live in. For example, some of the most famous houses in Los Angeles from an architectural history point of view are Bauhaus steel and glass houses with flat roofs. But even in L.A. it rains sometimes, and flat roofed houses tend to leak more than houses with traditional roofs.
Frank Lloyd Wright’s houses very much reflect the personality of the designer, but that can be like living permanently with an Ayn Rand character’s ghost haunting your home.
Over the last decade here in Los Angeles, a once forgotten architect named Paul Revere Williams, who designed hundreds of houses for celebrities in the 1930s-1960s, has become famous. He was black, so that makes for a good story about the indignities he had to put up with. But, also, he didn’t see it as his job to impose his vision upon his clients, many of whom were talented, strong-opinioned entertainment industry stars. Williams would listen to his clients preferences and then build them the best house he could in whatever style they wanted.
This meant he was ignored by art historians (I never heard of him during the 20th Century). But nowadays he’s very cool among people who buy and fix up homes in L.A.. Who wouldn’t want to own a house by a famous black architect, especially if he designed it for a famous movie star, extra-especially if it were also extremely comfortable rather than “challenging” like the machine-for-living houses long preferred by art historians?
Not so famous architect’s houses, too. I was at a party in the Berkeley hills (decades ago), at the house of an architect who had designed it himself. There were a few weird features; one that stood out was that the bathroom light was behind you as you stood at the toilet, and the room was in natural wood. This made it hard to see the target; it would have been worse for the more inebriated guests.
Here are some of Paul Revere Williams’ huge number of finished buildings:
http://www.paulrwilliamsproject.org/gallery/
Williams houses probably had more influence on average people like my parents than did famous architects since he designed so many houses for celebrities like Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball, whose homes were featured on TV shows.
Don’t you think the fact that Austin is inside the City of Chicago and Oak Park is not would have more to do with why one deteriorated and the other did not? Originally Austin was far wealthier than Oak Park, and it retained its middle and upper class suburban character until the mid-to-late 1960s, when the tide of white flight that had been overtaking the Chicago West Side since the end of the Second World War finally caught up with Austin. It hardly seems a coincidence that said tide happened to stop at exactly the city limits, and it is in fact pretty close to exactly. The border between the Austin Community Area of Chicago and the Village of Oak Park is Austin Boulevard, one block east from it the neighbours are all one colour, and two block west of it they’re different colour. Somehow i don’t think Frank Loyd Wright had anything to do with it.
Some links relevant to a recent brouhaha, which shall remain unnamed.
—–
When you just look at the Big 5, the most significant male/female differences are in Agreeableness (largest difference, at 0.5 standard deviation) and Neuroticism.
There is this paper, which found only a 24% overlap in personality between men and women.
http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0029265
The problem with this is that it uses the Sixteen Personality Factor Questionnaire (16PF), which while a great first stab at using factor analysis to determine personality traits back in the 1940s, has been superseded by the Big 5.
There is also this study using the BFAS, which is, finer grained, empirically derived using factor analysis and predicts things more accurately than the Big 5. It shows that differences are more significant at the aspect level. But it doesn’t give us the percentage in overlap, like the previous paper.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3149680/
—–
I will also remark though, that comparing personality across cultures is pretty problematic, so I’m skeptical of studies showing that more egalitarian countries have wider differences in personality. Maybe so. But caution is called for.
Could you be specific about the advantages of BFAS over 16PF?
The question this the 16PF paper is answering is: can you write a personality test to distinguish sex? In some ways that’s a stupid question, but it doesn’t matter how bad you think the test is for any other purpose: the conclusion is that this linear combination of 16PF has validity as a sex test.
By the way, are comments closed on Scott’s recent post? They seem to be, but I don’t see a “comments are closed” line.
Yes, they don’t have that line, just the absence of a comment box.
I think at this point we just have to accept that comments being closed when he writes on controversial topics is the new normal.
Venezuela is actually precisely as socialist as Sweden by this metric; i.e., it features capitalist ownership of the means of production combined with extensive consumption-related, state-led redistribution to the poor. It is led by a government that proclaimed it intends to work towards real socialism (by your, Freddie’s, and their definitions,) but this was actually true of Sweden as well for much of the twentieth century. The relevant differences concern deeper non-ideological differences in economic structure (i.e., Venezuela’s governments dependence upon oil revenues for its expenditures, and being a poorer economy in general) and political situation (Venezuela has a history of more recent political violence, and rightists can be reasonably sure the big power over would support them in the overthrow of the government; additionally Venezuela never developed neo-corporatist institutions that could have peacefully resolved distributional questions, as the Scandinavian countries did.)
Isn’t the oil company state owned?
Yes. And famously mismanaged/stripped of any way to invest in facilities. Chavez also required loyalty tests and replaced much of the management, taking all the institutional memory and replacing it with party loyalists.
The comparison is apt: both Norway and Finland have large, state-owned oil companies, Statoil and Neste.
I have to be overly pedantic, but Sweden isn’t Norway or Finland.
But how were those state owned companies formed? Were they formed by using government spending to create these companies ex nihilo, or perhaps through buy-outs, or were they formed by going into a private oil company and saying that this belongs to the government now with no compensation?
The reason the Scandinavian countries work is because they didn’t destroy their private sectors in order to create large public sectors.
Venezuela is a wreck because they spent a decade eviscerating their private sector with expropriations, price controls, and currency manipulation. It’s not like they just screwed up by randomly focusing on oil to the detriment of other things, it’s that this is a direct consequence of policies meant to lead the country towards socialism. The destruction of the private sector meant that the state owned oil industry was the only thing propping up the economy, and when global prices dropped, it collapsed with no private diversity to pick up the slack.
This isn’t something the Scandinavian countries suffer from because their major socialist parties are social democratic reformists at best and have always been guided by a middle-road ideology of peace with the private sector.
Here (https://venezuelanalysis.com/analysis/12750) is good analysis of Venezuala’s economy along these lines.
The global price of oil and fixed exchange rates are not normally what comes to mind with Socialism. Nixon tried price controls.
The demographics of Sweden and Venezuala are also a little different.
Worth noting the right and the elite is dominated by anti-Keynesians. Maybe if we (and the EU) had stimulated like China in 2009 the rise of social justice/trump etc. would have never happened? (http://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/165076)
Also the stimulus we did get was apparently stripped of infrastructure projects due to lobbying by women’s groups. (http://www.weeklystandard.com/no-country-for-burly-men/article/17737)
Regarding healthcare. Seems to me insurance is collective by nature. Does the auto insurance market work? Seems like garbage to me, just no one cares because it is less important. Car insurers run ads all day and there is no real competition due to price discrimination (adverse selection destroying the ability of consumers to coordinate–“state lines” may contribute). Want a public option.
Edit: here (https://www.thenation.com/article/ecuadors-left-wing-success-story/) is an article by the same guy as above about Ecuador.
@Matthias
I think that’s the important thing. Truly public (and not just state) ownership as defined by socialist theories is something that’s going to be very very very hard to actually achieve, so any given economy with socialists in charge that begins to fail is going to fail before it’s ever truly socialist. It’s the attempt to reach socialism which is disasterous (except when its in the form of milquetoast social democratic reformism which gets mediated by rival parties).
Wasn’t this in the form of Social Democratic parties though? That is; anti-revolutionary socialists who want to keep the market economy stable but build up the pre-requisites for socialism very slowly through public sector expansion. They existed in a framework where IIRC another party came along and privatized and liberalized stuff undoing their work though. Not so for Venezuela.
How many expropriations of private property did these Swedish socialists actually make? Is it really a good comparison when Venezuela was heavy on expropriations leading to collapsing foreign investment? How much was the ideology of Sweden’s Social Democratic Party really similar to the ideology of Chavez and his 21st Century Socialism? The ideological differences translated into economic differences because the Swedish socialists were following social democratic ideology and mostly focused on expanding the public sector (which was later cut back), whereas Chavez was following something a lot closer to a revolutionary socialism and focused on attacking the private sector as a means to expand the public sector (which would be fully democratized in TRUE socialism).
My going theory here is that Scandinavian countries have an element of public trust that Venezuela does not. Any typical Scandinavian who has a mild disagreement with a law is probably critically more likely to believe that that law is helping someone they would like to see helped (e.g. someone they consider in genuine need) than any typical Venezuelan (e.g. some government strongarm).
This ties in turn to my working theory that any socialism that isn’t a hellhole isn’t really socialist – if you declared free-market capitalism in such a place overnight, everyone would still coordinate as they did before.
To really test these theories, though, I would need much better, objective ways of measuring the relevant trends. If I wanted to risk acting on them anyway, I would probably put less emphasis on free-market capitalism per se in malfunctioning states, and more emphasis instead on restoring public trust. (To wit, I believe FMC is a means to that restoration.)
Your “paper on empathy” link is broken, should go here. And both Tengrism links go to the same section of the Tengrism wikipedia article, don’t know if that’s intentional.
Your link is broken exactly the same way! Correct link: http://www.nature.com/nrn/journal/v18/n8/abs/nrn.2017.72.html
And now I know how it happened to Scott, thanks. I’ll leave it that way for posterity.
Standing ovation for your previous post!!!!!
Absolutely.
Yes, thank you.
!!!
Indeed.
I think his previous post is completely wrong where it says that this process can be reversed or slowed, and foolishly naive when it implies that the fields that aren’t like this will stay that way for long.
YA fiction is a field with very high social entropy. He describes tech as a field where all the parts that aren’t very high social entropy are getting there. He knows many people are actively attempting to maximize the social entropy of everything they perceive. He knows these people are constantly fawned over and given respect, deference, attention, and utility, and their demands are met. He’s personally observed and commented on all of these processes. The only reason not to conclude that this same thing is going to devour medicine, and everything else that is not yet devoured, is “Noticing that would make me very sad, so I won’t notice that.”
Which is also the only argument I’ve gotten when I ask if any field that was high-entropy ever managed to revert itself to low-entropy again. Because entropy cannot be reversed. But it makes people sad to notice that, so they do not notice that.
You forgot
ceterum censeo Carthaginem esse delendamall is lost.
If I ever forget for an attosecond that all is lost, the behavior of everyone will be there to remind me that all is lost.
>The only reason not to conclude that this same thing is going to devour medicine, and everything else that is not yet devoured, is “Noticing that would make me very sad, so I won’t notice that.”
Without even getting into the facts, there are at least two other important structural reasons:
1. If that’s the case then, as you put it, ‘all is lost’, so it’s a case to be avoided even if doing so is very unlikely, and having a prophetic certainty of defeat might get in the way of that for some (I daresay most) people. What if there’s a hell and god puts people there who displease him? Well, then we’re all fucked, so lets worry more about possibilities that aren’t beyond repair and that we can interact with.
2. you don’t have to have an opinion on this at all. You might not be inclined to either switch sides or lay down and die even if this was magically-prophetically known to be the case.
TL:DR it’s admirable to face unfortunate facts for the sake of truth or honesty, but it’s a waste to *keep facing* the worst of them all the time. If you’re driving, you face the road, not the unfortunate orphans starving in africa.
The orphans are more important in a global sense, but the road is more important in the sense of your responsibilities and what you can influence right now.
Face the facts, yes, (if you can), but don’t keep ‘facing’ them all the time, commit them to memory, be informed by them, and face your destiny, the thing you can steer.
Indeed, it was the best article on gender I ever read, I think.
“Study by Amir Sariaslan and others: after adjusting for unobserved familial risk factors, no link between poverty and crime.”
I can kind of see why you only devoted one line to this. It’s a bit of a bombshell; I mean, it’s not a total surprise, there’s lots of evidence that shows it coming, but it’s still a smack in the face to see it. I would like to see more research on the subject, because the conclusion of it (i.e. that there are a lot of people who are basically born as more likely to do harm to themselves, others, and society at large) is horrific to consider.
“An academic study into horseshoe theory? Authoritarianism and Affective Polarization: A New View on the Origins of Partisan Extremism finds that “strong Republicans and Democrats are psychologically similar, at least with respect to authoritarianism…these findings support a view of mass polarization as nonsubstantive and group-centric, not driven by competing ideological values or clashing psychological worldviews.” Okay, but you still need some explanation of how people choose which group to be in, right?”
I have a feeling that if this were about post-Reformation Protestant-Catholic tensions, we’d find a very simple answer to the question. The most probable determining factor, assuming that the study is on the level, is just what social group you identify into based on birth and other qualifications. For a lot of the die-hard authoritarians, I doubt that their group membership is precisely a choice so much as a consequence of their born-into identities.
Crime and Poverty:
I bet there *is* a correlation between socio-economic class and the *type* of crimes committed, but let’s face it most people behave only because if they don’t they get in trouble.
Republican v.s. Democrat:
Who’s yo daddy? No, srsly, back in the 1990s there was a study that claimed to prove that the biggest predictor of what party you’d be in was what party your family was. This is, of course, before the Republican lost their backbone[1] and the Democrats lost their minds.
For a more modern choice, Abortion, Gun Rights and how your taxes are spent.
[1] Some would say that since they’d been out of power at the federal level from the (IIRC) late 30s to the mid-90s they never really had a backbone to lose.
Republican vs Democrat: Who’s Your Daddy?
Then what caused my absolute individualist views? I’m completely against family and sexual reproduction. Instead I prefer a transhumanist world with humans produced in vats.
Lead?
This is, of course, before the Republican lost their backbone[1] and the Democrats lost their minds.
That’s an interesting way of looking at it. I can’t say that I’ve ever considered lack of a backbone to be the Republican fatal flaw?
My understanding of recent American political history goes more something like:
The 1990s: Democrats lose their backbone. Republicans lose their minds.
The 2000s: Democrats find their backbone again.
The 2010s: Democrats lose their minds.
Now: Too many backbones. Not enough minds.
My main concern is that Sariaslan has about a dozen papers approximately this shocking, and I cap the number of shocking papers per person I believe at ten until someone else replicates the first few.
That is a bit of a relief, then. I do hope he gets some attention, so that this can become a serious and general sociological question.
I had a fair bit of trouble understanding how the different models in the paper worked. What are “unobserved familial risk factors” (I guess, by definition, we don’t know exactly what they are)? And can they be causally linked to poverty?
My best understanding is that they took individual children of varying economic backgrounds, compared them with people from their immediate and extended family as well as outside the family and within their income bracket, and saw if their crime-propensity fit better with an income-level model (their crime-propensity fit better with people within the income bracket than within the family) or a familial-factor model (the other way around). Their result was that the best way to predict crime-propensity wasn’t income level, but family: you could be rich, but if you were related to criminals, you’re at higher risk for being a criminal. They didn’t identify a gene that did this, and it’s left open for a cultural interpretation (as far as I understood), but money didn’t answer. The authors did note that things might be different in America, as Sweden’s safeguards against real poverty could limit the degree to which crime can be a sound economic decision and thus leave it only to the people who want to commit it for personal reasons. As far as causal links to poverty are concerned, people who commit “crime” (a term I’ve been using as gloss for “violent and antisocial behaviors”) aren’t going to build up stable and healthy lifestyles, which are the requirement for wealth.
That’s as far as I understood the paper, with my limited knowledge of some of the jargon, and I’d welcome being corrected by someone who understood it better.
It is a little puzzling, but also unsurprising since it is consistent both with the genetic correlations and the obvious & confirmed observation that intelligence had to be selected for at least some periods during human evolution: since SNPs predictive of autism risk overlap with intelligence SNPs and the latter have been selected for… So the question is why, since intelligence seems to reflect mutation load and general health factors, is autism/spectrum/Aspergers about literally the only trait out of 100 or 200 I have compiled where the bad increases with intelligence rather than decreases? My best guess is maybe it’s a kind of canalization – higher intelligence being more demanding of resources and lack of infection etc, so things like prenatal infections do more damage and break complicated fragile recently-evolved-and-so-not-robust functionality like social cognition & theory of mind.
Is autism a new trait evolutionarily speaking? What about lack of autism? Are you sure that social cognition & theory of mind are evolutionarily recent?
I know that anecdotes don’t count. However from my observation of autists including myself it seems that what we lost are the evolutionarily ancient traits, not the newer ones. In fact many among us like machines, knowledge and love the civilization humans have created. However we lost some animalistic abilities. For example some of us aren’t interested in reproduction or can’t locate a potential mate.
I recall a recent discussion regarding how it wouldn’t be that terrible to be an autistic farmer in most pre-modern societies – at least no more terrible than being a non-autistic farmer. (Don’t remember if it was here or at Sailer’s, though I’d guess here in the past month, p=0.85.)
So that would mean there wasn’t much selection pressure against autism if it’s a common genetic side effect of increased intelligence.
Thanks! Why is there selection against autism though? When did it begin?
All animals live in a world of objects; machines are just a type of object.
Only humans (and perhaps domesticated animals such as dogs) have a distinct concept of ‘person’. So a chicken and egg argument suggest the latter is more recent.
Is there any recognized mental disability that’s more or less the opposite of autism, where someone can deal with people fluently, but couldn’t solve a Sudoku puzzle by themselves?
I don’t think autism is a new trait, I think it’s just the myriad of ways that one can “break complicated fragile recently-evolved-and-so-not-robust functionality like social cognition & theory of mind”; all sorts of breakage will have downstream effects, even if they are not especially visible (here I’m thinking of how the ‘Darwinian assay’ can reveal drug side-effects that a more conventional set of phenotype measurements won’t). Similarly, if you look at schizophrenia, it tends to cluster in gene-regions that have been evolving over the past 100k years – is this reflecting some sort of selection for schizophrenia, how ‘schizophrenia made us human’? Probably not, I suspect it reflects the slow purging of harmful variants as we evolved to be psychologically modern humans and the overlap is simply because that’s where the variants can do the most harm.
What is the evidence for this? That there are lots of positive correlates?
To spell out and reject an argument that you seem to be alluding to, but neither quite endorsing nor rejecting…
If IQ were caused only by mutational load, that would predict no downsides. While probably lots of variance in IQ comes from unique mutations, the substantial variance that has been detected seems to come from common medium rare mutations (MAF > 1/1000). These are out of mutation-selection balance, so they must have some downside. So, yes, it is mysterious that we can’t find others.
A hint to the puzzle might come from hyperlexia. As I wrote in the Wikipedia article “Some hyperlexic children learn to spell long words (such as elephant) before they are two years old and learn to read whole sentences before they turn three.” Some but not all hyperlexic children turn out to be profoundly gifted, and most (perhaps all) have autism. This might indicate that being extremely good at detecting and enjoying patterns makes you worse at social skills (where you can’t rely on patterns) and makes it harder for you to understand the minds of people who are not driven to find patterns.
I tend to agree, especially on the latter. Non-autists are usually much more socially focused than autistic people who are usually focused on anything other than socialization. This is a reason why we autists can be frustrated at non-autists.
maybe it’s about comfort with ambiguiity (or hypocrisy) and these increase your intelectual predilictions but if dialed up too far become overwhelming for a developing human. (is autism caused by a single gene? that would disprove this theory)
Re China:
You seem to be implying that China has simultaneously both A.) A distinct class of ruling elites, and B.) Implemented communism to some meaningful extent. This only makes sense if you are using an extremely non-central definition of communism. Using this non-central definition gives strong ammunition to the argument that true communism, half communism, or anything even resembling communism, has not actually been implemented in China.
The quote from the paper cited is illuminating: “The dominant class are those who own and control wealth or power”.
So the “haha, human nature wins again” only makes sense if China is actually communist. But if the economic policy of China is actually state capitalism, and lo and behold there is a ruling class of elites, what does Darwin have to do with this?
Yeah, but they tried really hard for thirty years to implement real communism.
They had to try “try hard” because there were forces in China that did not want Communism. The conclusion that “China proves that communism is against human nature” requires many levels of misunderstanding to reach.
It’s like saying that “the collapse of South Vietnam is proof that democracy doesn’t work”, ignoring the whole war with the North thing, and the fact that South Vietnam was largely ruled by a military junta. But sure, South Vietnam attempted to be a democracy, so let’s go on and make the lazy claim.
I don’t think that’s right at all. The Communist Party of China has had carte blanche policy wise since the Kumintang fled to Taiwan in 1949. If that’s not enough time to draw some kind of meaningful conclusion about the efficacy of the system, then I am not sure what would be.
And if you want something more specific, then just look at the history of agriculture under the CPC. The initial round of collectivization resulted in increased yields, which makes sense since it was an improvement over the tenant farmer system that existed before. But once China moved into the industrial age, the top-down system of control imposed by the Great Leap Forward was simply not up to the task of coordinating all the moving parts of the sector. And since the political bureaucracy contained no reliable negative feedback mechanism, the Chinese peasants were worked into the ground chasing impossible-to-meet production targets. Further, since all the members of huge collectivized farms got the same no matter how hard they worked or how productive they were, that further depressed outputs. Once Mao died and the farming system was reformed to allow families to keep some of the surplus they produced, the sector became more productive. Again, if that doesn’t tell you something about the viability of competing systems and about human nature, there is a good chance that you are simply unable to be convinced.
The success or failure of a nation depends on a huge number of factors, most of them unrelated to who owns the means of production. Nations invade one another, natural disasters strike, global markers shift. There were plenty of starving nations in the mid-20th century, and many of them were capitalist, the so China data point isn’t terribly convincing.
I can think of economic rationales why these capitalist countries had starvation too. Such as: How does a moneyless homeless person give “market feedback” that he needs food and shelter? But I don’t think they would be any more motivating to you, than your rationales were to me.
Such as?
I think its interesting to note that China comes out just a hair better than the median nation in the human development index. So whatever China is, it is really rather average among nations, rather than an extreme example of failure.
What period of time are you talking about? Today?
@onyomi
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_famines Plenty to work with on this list, notice how it spans all economic systems (Soviet Union before and after revolution, for example).
That does not make a whole lot of sense. If we were having a purely theoretical conversation about a system of collectivized industry under the central direction of unitary political entity, we could easily pick out the relative strengths and weaknesses of that system. And then if we observe the actual history of such a system of collectivized agriculture and find that the strengths led to exactly the sort of improvements that we predicted that they would and that weaknesses resulted in exactly the sort of system failures that we predicted that they would, that would tell us something. It wouldn’t be “proof,” which doesn’t really exist outside of math, and maybe the hard sciences depending on how you stretch the word, but it would be a meaningful data point.
If your position is that nothing can be gleaned from the Chinese agriculture example, then my first intuition is likely correct: you’ve made up your mind and are not particularly interested in being swayed.
Guy in TN
You claimed there were plenty of famines in capitalist countries in the middle part of the 20th century. Giving me a list of all famines ever is not helpful, especially since definitions of “capitalism” vary widely.
Which “capitalist” countries can you point to which suffered famines in the middle part of the 20th century?
@j.r.
My position is not that “nothing can be gleamed”, but that the results being gleamed are a merely a selective data point, which has to be read from the noise.
Would it be fair if I said that your failure to change your position on capitalism, in light of the failures of Colombia compared to Venezuela, is evidence you have made up your mind and can no longer be swayed by empirical evidence anymore? No, that would be absurd. You have, I assume, a wealth of observation and study from various sources that have led you to your conclusion, as have I.
@onyomi
The definition of “capitalism” is so slippery, that I’m not sure I could pin a country down that would satisfy all parties. I can say that Indonesia, India, Greece, and Iran all had large famines in the mid and early 20th century, none of them were communist at the time, for what that’s woth. Sure, there were environmental and conflict related reasons that fueled the famines- but the same was true for China. And it’s not like these nation’s conflicts and environmental policies were wholly detached from their economic policies, either.
I doubt I can change your mind on this specific example. As a utilitarian who’s intuition is the maximization of human flourishing, I’m just looking for what produces the best outcomes. And the success of the Nordics makes me extremely hesitant to adopt the heuristics of “state-ownership is always bad”, or “markets are the most efficient way to allocate goods”, that people seem to want to adopt by looking at the China data point. The benefits of capitalism and socialism are more complex than what happened in China, IMO.
I wonder if someone could elaborate on the economic policy Greece pursued that was connected to the Italians and then the Germans invading them? Because “Mussolini wanted to invade an ‘easy’ target” doesn’t seem to have much to do with capitalism at all, at least to me. Perhaps if you take the Italian desire for “spazio vitale” to be a major contributing cause? I’m not sure how that might be particularly capitalist, but it seems more likely than other options.
@Guy in TN:
All of these famines were caused by wartime occupation or wartime conditions, when the dominant power in the region either did not care about feeding people or actively tried to starve people to death. It seems reasonable to call this a “confounding factor” in a discussion about the organizational capacity of a system of government.
“I’ve invented a new political system called Always-Rightism, where you give me political power, and I use it to solve every problem and make everyone happy because I am always right about everything. Now, you may have noticed that every single time without one single exception people give me power, I immediately use it to murder everyone who is inconvenient to my worldview or my emotions. But you shouldn’t be able to notice that, because that just means I’ve never implemented Always-Rightism. The only real conclusion to draw from that is that you should give me even more power and help me murder all the people who don’t want me to have power, because by definition I’m always right.”
And we’re going to keep giving them power. It’s never going to end. The signal will betray, usurp, and devour the signified. All is lost. All is lost.
The election results map makes me want to bring up again a sort of half-baked defense of the electoral college I came up with right after the election, which I think someone else described as something like “the land gets a vote.”
So, obviously the electoral college is biased against city dwellers in favor of rural people. Against my argument people understandably said “what, the views and desires and opinions of each individual city person are less valuable than those of each individual country person??”
I think within the narrow range of the logic of democratic voting, I am willing to bite this bullet and say “yes” (and I say this as someone who has lived most of his life in cities and who currently lives in a very big city).
Why? Because the government claim to control what goes on in Alaska is, in many ways, a more significant claim than its claim to control what goes on in Rhode Island.
Government claims of sovereignty are about more than just controlling people in the abstract. They are about controlling peoples’ movements, ability to build things on their property, what they do with their property, who gets to extract natural resources and on what terms, etc. etc.
The population of Rhode Island is bigger than that of Alaska, but Alaska is a much bigger percentage of the Earth’s habitable, exploitable, surface. Which is not to say that, at twice the size of Texas, Alaska should get twice as many senators as Texas or anything nearly so extreme. Rather that, if we concede government has any responsibilities to those it claims the right to govern, it also has to account for the land it claims the right to control.
In democracies, giving citizens the right to vote is essentially the tradeoff governments offer (not that you can refuse, or hold out for a better offer) in exchange for citizens acceding to the government’s political authority. Currently, virtually all land in the world is controlled or claimed by one government or another and virtually all people are subject to some government jurisdiction. Certainly it makes sense to say that a larger number of people get a bigger say in the running of the government they are subject to; but pure numbers is not remotely a full picture of the type of authority governments claim.
The populations of Taiwan and Australia are about the same, but the land area of Australia is two hundred times that of Taiwan. By most accounts, Taiwan is a medium-sized island and Australia is a continent. Controlling a whole continent is a bigger deal than controlling what goes on on a medium-sized island. Yet if Taiwan and Australia were somehow subsumed into one empire, the people of Taiwan, as a group, would get equal say over what goes on in that entire continent–who can immigrate there, who can visit there, who can trade there and on what terms, what you can build on your property there–as all the people actually living there. That seems unjust to me.
But you view it as just that the Australian voters would have a bigger say than the Taiwanese over who gets to immigrate to Taiwan, trade with the Taiwanese, build on Taiwan, etc.? I think maybe a lot of the “unjust” intuition is coming from the lack of any compelling reason for Taiwan and Australia to join together as a single nation in the first place.
I agree that it’s hard for me to disentangle my general ethical problems with forced political association of any kind from my specific intuition about this case.
I certainly don’t think it’s just that the people of Australia get equal say over what goes on in Taiwan as the Taiwanese, either, for the same reason I don’t think it’s just that people in the next town get equal say over what goes on in this town, or that my neighbor get equal say about what goes on on my property.
But given that we live in a world of many forced political unities, the US being one of the larger ones, and assuming Calexit, Texit, or secession of Austin from Texas, or Boulder from Colorado are not on the table, the question is about what is more just or unjust within those constraints.
And, if we assumed that, for some strange reason, Australia and Taiwan were forced into a political unity, and separation or secession were not options, I do think it would be more unjust that the people of Taiwan have equal control over the whole continent of Australia than the reverse, though the reverse is also bad.
Of course, there’s also an injustice in the people of Australia claiming, as a political unit, control over a whole continent, despite the fact that most of it is uninhabited. Why should such a small number of people get to control what happens on such a large percentage of the Earth’s surface? But given that this is just how governments work nowadays (they claim the right to control what goes on on all the land within often expansive borders including much uninhabited territory, not just what goes on in the specific spots its citizens are owning and occupying), I can’t think of a better way to hold governments to account for this greater claim of authority, again assuming separations, secession, archipelagos, etc. are off the table.
Land acreage seems like a pretty poor proxy for usefulness/exploitablity. Most of Alaska is relatively useless wilderness, and Japan has made some big technological contributions despite its size. But even assuming acreage is a good proxy, wouldn’t you be arguing for a vote weight based on usefulness/wealth? That seems a bit problematic.
If land is sparsely inhabited and poorly-developed, this is evidence that A. it has less value, and B. there is less need to regulate it. If the cold heart of Alaska and the Australian outback had great intrinsic value worth investing in, the capitalists would have already invested there, attracted workers, built cities, formed culture, etc., etc., etc. But they haven’t. Any electoral injustice done to uninhabited wilderness is essentially negated by the fact that no one cares about regulating those areas.
Getting to your Taiwa-stralia metaphor, yes, the Taiwanese would have equal say over what was to occur in the deserts of the Oceanian continent. But they wouldn’t actually say anything. They wouldn’t have any reason to care.
Compare the history of Wyoming’s electoral college allocation to California’s. For much of its electoral history, California was like Wyoming in its percentage of electoral college votes. Then the 1930’s happened. If some economic boom comes to Wyoming, then people will go there, and they will bring with them some ability to vote.
This is not to say that the electoral college serves no purpose (it does) or is itself unjust (I agree that it largely isn’t). The average rural person has greater productive and/or cultural worth than is electorally represented by a single unadjusted vote or by their ability to influence policy (speech, money) outside of elections. So I agree that rural communities deserve some adjustment to their votes.
But that only pertains to people. The electoral college is for people. People who develop the land and produce value from it are inevitably regulated, and thus they get the means to participate in the formulation of those regulations.
Mere land area is noise, not signal.
No, that’s evidence that it has less value to prospective inhabitants and developers. It can have value for other reasons that don’t involve inhabiting or developing it (and certainly reasons that don’t involve inhabiting or developing it immediately, as opposed to when the population increases or new resources are discovered.)
This may be unique to the United States, but a large portion of the land area in the sparsely populated states is owned or otherwise controlled by the federal government (or Native American reservations).
And in many cases the livelihood of the few people that do live in those states are dependent on federal leases of mineral rights, grazing rights, etc. on those federal lands.
So to that degree, someone in Montana is much more directly affected by federal policy than someone in California. That would seem to justify a greater say, at least in the areas that affect them – which are mostly executive branch functions.
I don’t think the positives of the electoral college are particularly complicated. In my view, it mitigates the problems associated by a large, diverse and geographically different group of people being ruled by a capital that’s both far away and not necessarily exposed to the problems of the smaller groups.
The needs of Nebraska are much different than the needs of Chicago, but Chicago, by itself, is worth FIVE Nebraskas (see here for a good post on this). Without the electoral college, no presidential candidate would ever leave the major cities. I don’t believe that this is a good result.
The presidential election is a popularity contest between the states, not between the people, and whatever the reason for originally setting it up this way, it has at least one positive effect: it’s worth a candidate’s time to take into consideration the needs of people in Maine, and not just try to lock up Brooklyn.
There’s even very conservative expiration dates for _iodine tablets_. Fortunately when there was a shortage of replacements, someone at the NRC had the bright idea of distributing instructions telling you to crush the expired tablet and take it with liquid (the only thing that happens to iodine tablets is they take longer to dissolve).
https://www.nrc.gov/about-nrc/emerg-preparedness/about-emerg-preparedness/potassium-iodide/ki-faq.html
That is humorous.
I found out this myth in my twenties when using my dad’s old neosporin which had expired before I was born.
Benjamin Lay […] kidnapped a slaveowner’s child to give them a taste of what slaves had to go through.
I’m very curious what effect the kidnapping had on the family, or on the child in particular. The source doesn’t say, and it seems like the sort of thing that could just as easily backfire if done to sufficiently stubborn people.
Even in that worse case situation the hypocrisy of their response would make for a good tale in his pamphlets.
Depending on how it was done, I do feel sorry for the child (unless the child thought this short, hunchbacked man was funny and went along with him – this was a few centuries before ‘stranger-danger’).
> Even in that worse case situation the hypocrisy of their response would make
> for a good tale in his pamphlets.
I think you have insufficient imagination as to what sort of “worst case” could have been in those times.
I’m just saying you don’t mess with people’s kids. SRSLY bad idea.
Given the backbone of the above-average abolitionist Quaker in that era, I don’t think I do.
Bioethicists are still fucking awful, as are criticisms of suicide rights.
Suicide has a more lasting impact on others than yelling loudly at night in a housing complex.
If the latter can be condemned I do not see why the former cannot also be condemned.
Because the criteria isn’t “lasting impact on others”, it’s “impact on others via mediums deemed to be disallowed”. Free speech is very much a right about telling people that they way they’re impacted by speech doesn’t matter. Noise laws are about how much sonic energy you can dump onto other people’s property at a given time.
If people actually cared, maybe they should try to make life worth living before they jump straight caging people in misery?
Are you saying that those most immediately impacted by a particular suicide weren’t trying to make the suicide’s life worth living
as best they canin some way?
Suicide, under most laws, was deemed to be disallowed, and it’s still disallowed under most people’s visceral morals even if not under the law, the same way (though not magnitude) I’m mad at people who smoke in public despite it being a lawful activity.
——
A past acquaintance had her best friend commit suicide; he didn’t inform her of his imminent plans to do so because she would have done what she could to prevent it (and indeed had tried to talk him out of it previously). In the past she had mentioned considering suicide if her life was still crap at 30, but had changed her mind about it and found life worth living (and had told him this).
He triggered an email informing her of his suicide to arrive in her inbox on her 30th birthday.
I have thoughts about the wrongness of suicide when done for egoistic reasons. They are as bad as requiring someone to live in constant pain for your own egoistic reasons.
If there is no realistic possibility of an end to pain, then the person should be allowed to make this decision after explaining this to their intimates and giving them time to come to terms with it. Otherwise you’re an asshole.
That’s ridiculous. You have to compare the cost and the benefit.
nursing homes trash valuable medications after patients pass away or move out
I saw the same thing when my mother died – she’d chosen hospice at home and some sort of IV opiate had been ordered, but she died faster than expected and the nurse didn’t even have time to insert the IV, much less hook up the opiates. Afterwards, the nurse had to open the untouched IV bags and dump the contents down the drain. Fear of cross-contamination turned up to 11, I guess.
I wonder how often these drugs are instead surreptitiously used or sold instead of being destroyed.
This is one of those cases of the headline lying when the article underneath it is perfectly fine. I don’t think any Mittani documents written in an Indic language exist. Rather, their documents are written in Akkadian, and we can tell they spoke an Indic language because of their names. The article describes this like so: “the first people to leave behind evidence of having spoken Sanskrit aren’t Hindus or Indians – they were Syrians”. Modulo a discussion about what it means to be “the first people to leave behind evidence” of something, this is accurate. “The first recorded Sanskrit inscriptions”, though, would appear to be talking about texts which are written in Sanskrit.
I could certainly have predicted this as to the male side of the divorce. I do tend to worry about people like the woman who complained to my mother, “my husband is loving, earns a good salary, and is an excellent father. But he’s just not exciting… I want to leave him”.
A friend of mine, complaining about how her roommate’s boyfriend had dumped her for another girl, asked me once whether any of my friends had engaged in this nefarious behavior. I thought privately to myself how stupid that question was and responded “engineers don’t do that”. She asked why not. I said “because their ability to find a[nother] girlfriend is limited”.
She responded with the text “Ha ha ha 😀 😀 “. And then followed that up with “Hilarious!”. And then screenshotted the conversation and posted it to wechat for all her friends to enjoy.
At that point, I kind of felt that the level of agreement was uncharitably excessive. :-/
This shows something very wrong with the current culture. A society with its STEM and intelligent population more likely to have less kids for whatever reason tends to have less STEM people and intelligent people in the long run. A society that sexually deprives its brilliant people tends to have its most brilliant sector moving elsewhere.
That’s deleterious sexual selection at work.
You mentioned “WeChat” which is a Chinese software. It’s unfortunate that the sexual plague that plagues the West isn’t leaving East Asia alone either. The same degeneracy that made the West anti-intellectual will do the same there as well.
We can’t restore the patriarchy without seriously harming creativity and productivity. We can’t leave the sexual free market like that either or STEM people risk getting completely outbred and the society risks degenerating. My proposal is that we have to get rid of sexuality through transhumanism.
“My proposal is that we have to get rid of sexuality through transhumanism.”
It seems that I can no longer post with my old account without getting a formal ban or warning.
I do believe we need to at the very least reform sexuality if not outright remove this feature.
One idea that can work is to make intelligence and rationality sexy which is probably much more appealing than removing sexuality. At the very least these should not make someone less sexy.
“I do believe we need to at the very least reform sexuality if not outright remove this feature.”
All I’m saying is that’s going to be a hard sell to the public at large.
“One idea that can work is to make intelligence and rationality sexy which is probably much more appealing than removing sexuality.”
Or shut down the IQ shredders.
How to shut down the IQ shredders? Traditionalism doesn’t work, nor does sexual freedom. Do you know any existing sociosexual system that isn’t broken?
Oh I see. My own ideology is an IQ shredder as well. So are sexbots.
@FacelessCraven We need to somehow not make rationality and knowledge themselves IQ shredders.
How? To maximize knowledge and rationality we need female autonomy. We can’t simply follow Jim’s reac.tionary ideas.
We need to reform the sociosexual system.
The Mitanni article is pretty bad. The Mitanni were a real group who did use Sanskrit, but the data is presented really poorly (and in that smug way that shows just how very proud the author is to not be in the Prime Minister’s tribe).
So here’s the deal: the Mitanni appear in history after the sack of Babylon, which may or may not have happened in 1595 BC, by the Hittites, who actually called themselves Nesili and spoke a language in the most divergent branch of Indo-European. They were unable to incorporate any part of Mesopotamia into their empire, and the power vacuum in Syria and Assyria was filled by a dynasty of chariot warriors from parts unknown. They ruled a people called the Hurrians and speakers of extinct Semitic languages and left no tablets in their original language. But we do know it was Sanskrit, based on their names and a horse-training manual that uses Sanskrit words for numbers and for horse.
Despite a certain ideological fixation on saying the oldest hymns of the Rig Veda to 1500 BC, we have no evidence that Sanskrit was first spoken in India that late. The script of the first Indian cities is undeciphered, and rock-cut inscriptions are only known from, like, 300 BC on.
On the other hand, we have a huge body of literature that was written in perishable materials or even oral, which makes it harder to date. A popular guess, originating with the German philologist Max Muller, is that the grammarian Panini fixed the forn of Sanskrit around 500 BC and each of the five chronolects of the Vedas was spoken for 200 years. But even if the Rig Veda started being composed in 1500 BC, it must have taken time for the Aryan invaders to move from outside India to a territory that included the Yamuna river east of Panjab and then completely forget that they came from another place.
From what I’ve read, linguists generally assume based on philological evidence that Sanskrit became a distinct language around 1800BC, in what is now northern Afghanistan, reaching the Punjab one or two centuries later.
Re Bernie Sanders and Sweden:
Both socialists and capitalists are attempting to lay claim to the successful middle ground.
Your worry is that socialists will lay claim and try to implement dictionary-definition socialism. Yet here you are, attempting to lay a capitalism claim. Should I be concerned of the implementation of dictionary-defining capitalism? I have seen too many conservatives and libertarians attempt to hand wave unfavorable comparisons between the the U.S. and the Nordics by something along the lines of “we are both capitalist nations”, or even more bizarre “they are actually more capitalist than us .” Acting as if there is no daylight between the U.S. and having 1/3 of the population is employed by the government, and state owned enterprises comprise 88% of the value of the value of the GDP. .
Why? The usage of both “capitalism” and “socialism” typically refer to placement along an ideological spectrum, not adherence to dictionary definitions. The largely-populated democratic socialist parties of Europe (which all essentially advocate for mixed economies) would suggest that usage of socialism for mixed economies is normal and not a-historic. I could make your same claim, and say that capitalism should be reserved for systems that abolish public property and privatize basically everything, therefore all mixed economies are socialist.
See also, e.g. the Wikipedia article on the New Zealand labour party. If you wanted to reserve “socialism” for the dictionary definition, I think that ship has sailed.
(I was actually surprised to check my 1984 New Zealand Pocket Oxford and find that it did in fact provide Scott’s definition. I was 16 at the time, and I’m pretty sure my generation at least was using the word in the “new way” long before then.)
Yonatan Zunger – Tolerance Is Not A Moral Precept
Emphasis mine. This was linked in the subreddit; it’s an essay written by a recently-ex-senior Googler, the author of one of the initial responses to the open letter of recent fame, and is one of the clearest and most cogent analyses of tolerance as a value that I’ve seen.
Oh, there certainly are enough cases of both sides being wrong.
Excellent essay, thanks for linking it.
About previous post, wassup with math? Seems pretty abstract thing, yet gender balanced more or less. Maybe not in the most abstract parts of math like algebraic geometry or whatnot, but all math is pretty high on abstraction and pretty low on people/community skills.
Math has the same number of women as CS, both of which have less than half as many women as Engineering. The question is less “why so many women in Math” and more “why so many men in Engineering and CS”.
You sure? This seem to show that 30% of new math doctorates in US go to women. Which is far from balance, but substantially better (I mean, more balanced) than 15-20% usually quoted for CS. Why the difference?
Schoolteaching?
Oooh, that makes a weird amount of sense based on all the female math teacher math majors I know.
Absolute numbers, my friend. Absolute numbers.
I wonder whether different fields in math have different percentage of women. I haven’t actually observed topology or differential geometry have that many women compared to algebra or analysis. Higher category theory seems to be very male though.
My field which is a part of algebra is supposedly pretty male. However there are many women who write really good papers that actually become famous at least within the field.
I wonder if one factor is stereotypes around fields, rather than people. E.g. “Biology” sounds appealing to women, even though a biologist will probably end up spending more time working with petri dishes than with cute furry animals. Maybe more women would go into tech if they knew that “people skills” are also valuable in tech jobs.
Re: socialism, Bernie Sanders is far from alone in his use of the word, at least on a more global level. In particular, the label is used as well by several mainstream parties in south-western Europe (exhibits 1, 2 and 3).
Personally, being aware that people use it to mean very different things I just taboo the word out (same with capitalism, for the matter), and engage in more long-winded topic-specific explanations, but that’s not quite the best style for political rallies.
At the very least, it’s unfair and inaccurate to call him a neoliberal. Neoliberalism thinks private enterprise and markets are extremely good and should be implemented whenever possible. Social democrats/far-left liberals like Sanders do not think that at all, even if they’re not always looking to tear down the markets and private enterprises that currently exist (we certainly are in some industries).
Arguable, he’s really kind of a left-conservative: someone who is a Marxist in his basic worldview, but declines to pursue anything resembling full-blown Communist revolution out of some combination of pragmatism, practicality, and/or risk aversion.
“American Runners Are Getting Slower”
I noticed this in the paper:
The kind of people who are most into running tend to have Northern names like this.
Serious mass running was basically a white Baby Boomer fad of the 1970s that started with Frank Shorter winning the 1972 Olympic Marathon and that is slowly dying out along with white Baby Boomers.
It’s not all bad that people are less serious about running fast. The Los Angeles marathon these days lets people walk the 26 miles, taking up to 9 hours. The average times are pretty bad by late 20th Century standards, but at least a huge number of people turn out and give it a try.
@Scott, offtopic but FYI: At the very bottom of the page is a bar called “PART OF AMAZON AFFILIATE PROGRAM” which links to https://slatestarcodex.com/amazon. But that link is dead.
The 3D map looks really beautiful. I wanna make something like that now. Also, in relation to the germ theory of democracy and what’s often discussed here, it’s interesting to see how clustered democrats are. You would expect people to emphasize openness and welcoming strangers to be in the middle of big cities.
Yes, of course the FDA approves 99% of compassionate requests:
Links and footnote in original.
No, Right To Try is not merely a symbolic victory, and I am surprised at Scott for swallowing wholesale the “99%” statistic pushed by FDA apologists.
Thanks, updated.
I’m a little confused on whether this is elaborate sarcasm or something.
The first few of the links I checked seem to say exactly the opposite of what you’d expect them to. For example, the 100 hours “published on the form itself” link goes to a fairly involved explanation of why that 100 hour Paperwork Reduction Act number isn’t actually relevant to how long it takes to complete the form. Similarly, the “1200 patients a year” link goes to an article about how the FDA has no say in the rejection of compassionate-use drugs. Is the implication that this is pro-FDA propaganda?
“Israel working to shut down Al-Jazeera out of concerns about “encouraging terrorism”; pretty good example of how anything less than free-speech-absolutism can be circumvented by a sufficiently urgent-sounding plea.”
I worry you are being unfairly dismissive of the reality of Al-Jazeera propaganda — at least I read “urgent-sounding plea” in this way.
All I can signpost on this topic is to say that Al Jazeera Arabic is not Al Jazeera English and is somewhere closer to Hamas TV.
Dude, people are *literally* dying because of what outlets like this are saying.
I’m not saying it has nothing to do with broader attempts to align with Arab countries in isolating Qatar; and I’m not saying it is morally the correct thing to do, or even the most effective thing to do; but dismissing it as a good example of how free speech can be circumvented with an “urgent-sounding plea” is upsetting.
>Experts estimate such squandering eats up about $765 billion a year — as much as a quarter of all the country’s health care spending.
This is very sloppy reporting. The total US prescription drug market in 2015 was only about $457B (includes retail plus non-retail prescription drugs)
https://aspe.hhs.gov/system/files/pdf/187586/Drugspending.pdf
The claim was that the wastage extends beyond prescription drugs, though I don’t know that such a broadening can salvage the estimate.
There is a joke on Twitter that contrasts Al-Jazeera in America to Al-Jazeera in the Arab world, to try and illustrate how different the tone of their coverage is to the two audiences. It goes like:
Al-Jazeera English: “15 ways to support Black Lives Matter in your city!”
Al-Jazeera Arabic: “Are gas chambers too kind for Alawites?”
I have seen a lot of people arguing that AJ Arabic is a hub of extremist propaganda and the criticisms of it in the Middle East are not unwarranted.
“Crucially [machine learning techniques] were unable to predict relationship variance using any combination of traits and preferences reported beforehand.”
Obligatory
re: the gene editing paper, don’t get too excited just yet. 4 key reasons Mitalipov paper doesn’t herald safe CRISPR human genetic modification
Has anywhere ever had absolute free speech? Would it not have any downsides?
In this case, “absolutism” should be understood to mean, “The principle that freedom of speech is an essential good, and that exceptions to it should always be looked at with extreme skepticism,” not “Literally everything that might be considered speech is allowed, including criminal conspiracy and fraud.”
Here’s something interesting about the ossification of the Chinese Communist hierarchy: Breaking up that hierarchy and preventing it from solidifying into place was the explicit reason that Mao gave for launching the Cultural Revolution. He failed in that goal, and caused massive chaos and suffering in the process.
I’m willing to bet that you’d find a similar level of ossification in the post-Revolutionary American elite, at least up to the Civil War and the subsequent Robber Baron era. Until the system was shaken up in a huge, bloody way, Boston Brahmins and Virginia planters and their ilk remained comfortably in control, both politically and economically.
And that’s the case with the formation of pretty much any new state. Off the top of my head: The circle around David Ben-Gurion in Israel. The circle around Jomo Kenyatta in Kenya. The circle around Lee Kwan Yew in Singapore. The circle around Lenin in the Soviet Union – until it was violently disrupted by Stalin, at which point the circle around Stalin settled into place. The Protestant magnates of Elizabethan England. I don’t know enough about South American state formation, but I’m pretty sure it happened there, too. States are created by a core of elites. Once competing elites are eliminated, everybody else mostly just goes along with it, and elites keep their power and privilege for a long while. In this regard, communist states are nothing special.
I really hate the “Venezuala is an example of socialism failing” nonsense. 70% of the venezualan economy is privately owned. Even if Venezuala was socialist it is still wrong, the crisis is caused by oil prices not government policies.
The Venezualan economy has more in common with the American economy then it does with the Cuban one
Oil prices only have the capacity to cause this crisis because of government policy. After nationalizing the oil companies, the government used profits on anti-poverty programs at the expense of properly maintaining oil facilities. They also drove away many of the people who knew how oil processing worked. This caused oil production to drop continually, which meant when prices fell their revenues dropped like a stone. And once they didn’t have that income anymore, the government chose to institute price controls and print huge amounts of money…
*Edited: They nationalized a GE plant a few months ago. I bet that’s going to come back to haunt them.
Can you provide any evidence for those claims?
Regardless Venezuala cannot be used as an argument against socialism or nationalisation.
If government mismanagement of the 30% of the economy they own directly was sufficient to collapse the whole thing, that’s not exactly a ringing endorsement of giving them the other 70%.
There’s an apt joke going around Twitter that goes something like “The difference between a Nazi and a Communist is that, when you say how awful Nazis have been, Nazis don’t say ‘that’s only because real Nazism has never been tried'”
I love link-sharing days. 🙂 Thanks Scott.
One question, because I’m dumb:
That 3-D graph is awesome, but what new conclusions can we glean from it? All I see is a dramatic representation of the massive margin of victory for Clinton in the few counties she won, vs. the lower margins of victory for Trump for the massive number of counties HE won. But we already knew that – I work in Manhattan, and the unity of thought here can be frightening. People at my office – including people in charge, who are typically terrified of offending people under them – say truly vile things about Trump supporters in meetings of 20 people, secure that if anyone complained, their career would be destroyed and they’d probably be fired. But I already knew this; what new information does that graph give me?
Phrased differently, you’re saying “if one person is helped by X, we are irresponsible in not allowing X immediately”.
That doesn’t follow. It’s possible that that particular kid would have been helped, but the overall process would have hurt some other people, either other kids, or other people by creating bad incentives. Or perhaps there is just some probability that the procedure is safe for everyone and some probability that it is not, and until we know we must treat it as though it has a probability of danger that is the result of weighing those results.
On Chinese elites:
I used to work with a girl whose father was a physics graduate student during the Cultural Revolution. He was sent to a labor camp. (She says it happened exactly like the scene in Three Body Problem). His daughter studied engineering, married an engineer, and they both went on to get PhDs in the U.S.
I would suspect there are different kinds of “elites.” The technical/scientific elite I would suspect is particularly hard to keep down. Alternately, I know a few descendants of slave-owners back in Mississippi. 150 years after the abolition of slavery, they are… not elite. Knowing a bit about the history of the local plantations, most of these families fell from the highest class within 1-2 generations.
re:“right to try” bill
Prediction, high confidence, once companies are no longer required to generate safety data for the drugs to actually sell them they’ll promise to do so but never actually do it and doctors will have to work half-blind without proper RCT’s on which to base decisions.
Though i’m kind of cheating since it’s less a prediction and more what actually happened when specific drugs were given fast track approval conditional on future testing as detailed in Ben Goldacres “Bad Pharma” and “I Think You’ll Find It’s a Bit More Complicated Than That”
Eugene Volokh’s analysis of the Israel Anti-Boycott Act was much better than his fellow Euguene co-blogger. Kontorovich’s citation for the claim ” the law has been upheld against First Amendment challenges in the years after its passage” is laughably bad, although it eventually leads to a useful citation. It’s a link to his own article discussing an entirely different kind of law (withholding state funds from companies participating in the boycott. The one case he cites regarding the federal anti-boycott law is a district court level case that simply states the law is constitutional. Its authority for that proposition, Briggs & Stratton Corp. v. Baldrige, 728 F. 2d 915 (7th Cir. 1984), should have been linked directly. That case stands for the proposition that companies do not have a first amendment right to truthfully communicate to Arab boycott offices whether they do business with Israel or not – which turned entirely on whether it was commercial speech.
I don’t read that blog regularly since it moved to WaPo, but at least when I was reading it Kontorovich was a hack that only ever wrote strained and strident defenses of Isreal and attacks on anyone that ever said anything even mildly uncomplimentary about it. I don’t know why Eugene invited him to blog frankly. Probably not quite as bad as Stewart Baker though.
Scott linked the brouhaha about “The Black Witch” in the “Contra Gender Differences Are Exaggerated” post.
I think Kevin Drum makes a good point about this, “Twitter is a cesspool”.
Also note that “The Black Witch” was a) published and b) hit No. 1 in its category on Amazon, with 4.3 out of 5 stars in and generally positive reviews.
I really, really wish that Scott could let go of his hyperbole on this issue, or at least recognize it. Note how over the top the entirety of section V is. For example:
This community tends to exaggerate the influence and size of a few groups of people: namely, people very much like this community and this community’s classic foes the SJWs. A persistent bias here is that the large middle of the world is less big and less significant than it actually is.