OT82: Threado Quia Absurdum

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. Comments of the week: CatCube on how organizations change over time, Douglas Knight’s update on self-driving car progress, Tibor on gun laws in the Czech Republic. And Brad explains why comments are closed on some posts here better than I could.
2. I’m off social media for the time being to avoid Discourse. If you need to contact me, try email – on a related note, sorry for being terrible about responding to emails.
3. I’ll be at the Effective Altruism Global conference today. Come say hi. If nothing else, I’ll be at the Rationalist Tumblr Meetup (at least briefly) and Katja Grace’s 5:50 talk on AI.
4. Does anyone have strong feelings about who would make a good SSC moderator? Does anyone actually read all the comments here well enough to moderate them?
So I think I am running for public office. Anyone else done that here?
At the effective altruist conference in San Francisco this weekend, there are a bunch of talks and panels encouraging people to do this. Do you mind if I put you in touch with some of the people who have offered to give advice to those who need it?
Email me if you want to discuss this further.
Paging Larry Kestenbaum.
In the vein of “taking ideas Seriously” I wrote a series of posts about Egregores (like Moloch) based on Lovecraftian gods. Rationalists might enjoy it, especially the first one, a god of transhumanism and singularities and knowledge.
I usually try to read all the comments, but I never pay attention to the names, so I cannot recommend anyone.
I never participate in the discussions; I’m not very confident in my English skills, but I truly enjoy reading the articles and the comment section. Lots of interesting people here.
Also, I wanted to say hi to everyone. I’m from Brazil and currently live in the US. I’m an ex-Mormon and atheist. I’m curious to know if there are any Brazilians around here and followers of Stoic philosophy. Vale.
For what it’s worth, if this post is representative of your English skills, they’re fine.
Was that “Vale” meant as reference to the Quijote’s ending? I’m interested in Stoic philosophy, somewhat.
Naval Gazing
Why the carriers are not doomed, part 4: Submarines
The most important thing to know about modern submarines is that they are not all the same. There are two types of attack submarines (as opposed to missile submarines or other special types): diesel-electric propulsion (SS) and nuclear propulsion (SSN). SSNs are in a lot of ways the closest thing we have to capital ships today, the USN’s preferred anti-shipping platform. They are strategically and tactically mobile, fast, and generally very effective. Diesel submarines are not. They are best described as mobile minefields, very dangerous in confined or shallow waters, but only a threat to a carrier group in the open sea if the carrier happens to stumble over it by accident.
So we’ll examine the SSN threat first. These are limited to a very small number of countries. Enemyistan doesn’t have any. China has 10, but they’re not particularly good ones. The best estimates I have on their Type 93 submarines puts them on broadly the same level of acoustic performance as the early US Los Angeles-class submarines of the mid-70s. Modern US SSNs are much quieter, and we have a total of 52 in commission.
The most important principle of submarine warfare is stealth, and speed is the enemy of stealth. High speed both reduces the effectiveness of sonar and makes the submarine (or ship) noisier. The usual solution is sprint and drift, where the submarine transits at high speed, occasionally slowing to listen. This focus on stealth also means that submarines avoid using active sonar (pinging and listening for echoes) in favor of passive sonar (just listening). They still have the capability, but it’s very rarely used.
Just like every other means of attacking a carrier, an SSN needs targeting data. Practical sonar ranges are a very complicated subject, but I’d estimate that a submarine would need to be steered to within 100 nm or so to be able to detect a carrier and close on its own to the 8 nm or so that is the outer limit of practical torpedo range. Even then, it has to be careful. If the CVBG suspects a submarine threat, it will be doing what it can to make the submarine’s life difficult and short.
This starts at the highest level. During the Cold War, the biggest threat to US sea power was the Soviet submarine fleet. One of our main weapons was SOSUS, a network of very sensitive fixed sonar arrays placed in choke points around the world, to provide broad targeting data to various ASW (anti-submarine warfare) forces, which would then localize and destroy the submarines. (Yes, this is very similar to the problem of finding carriers to destroy them.) The system still exists, and has reasonable coverage in the western Pacific. A hostile submarine detected by SOSUS will probably be localized and attacked by a maritime patrol aircraft like a P-8. Alternately, some sectors may be assigned to US SSNs, which are slower but have greater staying power. Even if the US cannot manage an attack, the carrier is at least warned.
The next layer is the carrier’s own ASW power. Sometimes, submarines are assigned to work as escorts to a carrier group, although the same invisibility that protects submarines also makes it hard to coordinate them with surface forces. All US CGs and DDGs carry at least a bow sonar, and many have towed-array sonars as well. One or more of them might be assigned to do sprint-and-drift of their own, to pick up any shadowing submarines. If the submarine is detected, it will be investigated and hopefully localized by the CVBG’s ASW helicopters (which might also be on speculative patrol. hlynkacg knows more about those than I do), and then attacked by either VL-ASROC (a vertically-launched torpedo-carrying missile) or helicopter-dropped torpedoes.
The obvious next question is if a submarine can launch missiles to avoid having to get too close to a carrier group. I don’t expect this to be a particularly healthy choice, either. At best, a Chinese submarine might be able to launch 18 SSMs in a single salvo. Even with the benefits of popping up under the radar horizon, this is not enough to overwhelm AEGIS. The launch of the missiles is quite noisy, and AEGIS is set up to be cued by the sonar detection of said launch transients and begin looking in that direction. The patch of sea near the submarine is also going to be an unhealthy place to be very quickly, as every weapon available will be headed towards it to kill it before it can slip away.
ASW is probably the most mysterious area of naval warfare, and I’m less willing to put hard numbers on my guesses here than I am in most fields. However, this is another area where the threat has massively decreased since the 1980s. I believe that signal processing has improved faster than submarine quieting, and the scale of the threat has declined massively. Russia has less than 20 SSNs in service today, and China has 10. At the height of the Cold War, the Russians had over 60. At the time, the US believed it could fight and win the war against them.
But what about diesel submarines? I’ve already mentioned their lack of strategic mobility, but in littoral waters, they’re even quieter than nuclear submarines (which always make some noise due to the impossibility of switching the reactor completely off), and quite cheap. They are a very real threat in choke points, like the Strait of Hormuz. This is where most ASW research is going on today, but the results are (obviously) classified. New sonar software is improving active sonar capabilities in shallow water, and there are several projects to use unmanned underwater and surface vehicles for littoral ASW. This is a fantastically complicated area, and I don’t have enough information to make any prediction, beyond that it looks like the battle, like so many, could go either way depending on tactics and circumstances.
I have a religious question.
What’s the deal with the implausibly-long lifespans in the old testament?
I feel like there’s usually some sort of scientific or at least rhetorical justification for most of the weird stuff we find in the Bible. “Explanations” for the flood, for the parting of the red sea, etc. Our host here recently contributed a theory that the story of Joseph was based on a certain Egyptian pharaoh.
But I’ve never heard this addressed. Are we really supposed to believe people used to live several hundred years, then stopped? Why did they live so long? And why don’t they anymore? Is this based on anything at all, or is it sheer fabrication designed to make your religion seem cool by claiming its holy men can live a really long time (conveniently stopping this claim once people started keeping historical records). Are there sects of orthodox judaism or fundamentalist christianity who take this literally and actually believe these people lived that long?
The “standard” explanation I’m familiar with is that God began decreasing human lifespan after the flood. See Genesis 11:10-32, where the lifespans of sires in successive generations are 600, 438, 433, 464, 239, 239, 230, 148, and 205. This is nothing compared to your Adams and Methuselahs, and certainly trending downward.
As for whether or not there are people who believe these lifespans are factually true—of course! You may know that the Jewish calendar is now in the year 5777; what you may not know is that this is time measured since creation. How do we know when creation was? The biblical genealogy enables us to trace how much time elapsed between Adam and Moses, and we know when Moses was born because *mumbles*.
Quillette has a very interesting article arguing that it would be possible for “neurodiverse” people to challenge university speech codes on the basis that their conditions make them unable to understand them: http://quillette.com/2017/08/07/mental-health-disabilities-legal-superpowers/. Do any folks with legal knowledge here have thoughts about how feasible this idea is?