OT80: OPEC Thread

3. Topher Brennan, a Bay Area programmer/activist/effective altruist who I’ve engaged with on this blog a few times, is running for Senate. Specifically, he’ll be running in the California primary, probably against incumbent Dianne Feinstein. Although his chances can charitably be described as “a long shot”, if nothing else it’ll hopefully raise awareness of some of the ways Feinstein has disappointed Silicon Valley and other California progressives on issues like health care, free speech, technology, and foreign policy.
For the utilitarians here:
Is suffering in dreams morally relevant? If not, why not?
I’m not a 100% utilitarian but anyway – If other suffer in dreams it is irrelevant for the same reason suffering in films or books is morally irrelevant – it doesn’t actually happen. If you as the dreamer are suffering in your dream, well, you are sort of doing it to yourself and also there’s nothing that can be done about that (other than a healthy lifestyle without stress which reduces the chances of nightmares I guess), so it is not a very interesting point.
Certainly not a utilitarian, or a moral realist for that matter, but dreams can have physiological effects, as boys hitting puberty usually find out :-).
Night terrors, trauma dreams etc. usually disturb sleep to such an extent that the dreamers waking life is severely diminished, so suffering in dreams is very relevant.
I don’t think that’s what Salem is getting at – my understanding is that they want to know people’s view as to whether (the dreamer’s subjective) suffering in dreams should be regarded as morally relevant.
Second order caveats aside, I personally think it should. So… morally relevant insofar as anything is morally relevant, I guess. Boo to suffering in dreams.
I’m saying that because dreams have physiological effects, they are morally relevant (although “morals” are subjective preferences, not real things out in objective reality.)
Assuming you mean the suffering of the dreamer rather than the suffering of non-existent dream people, then yes, it’s relevant.
Suffering isn’t about what’s happening to your body, it’s about how you feel. If you feel like you’re suffering you’re suffering.
As relevant as emotional suffering in general, I would think.
Of course it’s utility relevant, but what do you mean by morally?
Obviously absolute suffering from the same event in a dream and real life is vastly lower. There might be some additional discounting to watch out if it’s the case that people suffer less aftereffects like trauma from dream suffering.
Probably. If you had a technology that could induce terrifying nightmares, I think I would be justifiably upset if you used it on me.
SSC, when did virgin become an insult? Or something we make fun of at all?
Don’t know for sure, but I would guess things changed around 1960, when the pill became available. Between the pill and antibiotics, you could pretty much have sex without consequences.
I think this is also a consequence of the world becoming richer. The key leverage HFA men used to have in seeking a partner was the ability to earn money and provide. With welfare and high living standards this leverage has become increasingly useless in the West.
As a proud largely asexual virgin autist who will never have sex, I don’t care. Rationality is too important to allow sex to get in the way. I’m happy to never have to deal with a partner who I have to see almost every day.
You’re coming off a little… euphoric, here.
I’d imagine that older members in ancient world armies would give newbies a hard time over having never been with a woman.
Virginity is just a sign for a male being inexperienced in the ways of the world, so I imagine it’s been an insult since the evolution of speech. At the very least, I’d wager it’s been an insult for men for about as long as “slut” has been an insult for women.
I think this is probably culture-dependent. Some cultures are more sex-positive and others are not. It basically depends on what kind of memes a culture has.
Many scientists and mathematicians are lifelong virgins. There is nothing wrong with an individual being a virgin. Instead there is something very wrong with any society in which some of the most brilliant minds become evolutionarily extinct. In the long run a society that does not encourage its geniuses to reproduce tends to lose its brilliance.
Doesn’t the fact that humanity is able of consistently producing geniuses, from Aristotle to Einstein, passing for many sung and unsung smart people in all kind of eras, places and cultures, destroy your theory?
Either most of smart people reproduce, thus ensuing the continuity of their heritage, or the ability of the humanity for producing smart people is not contingent on their reproduction.
I think is probably both to some degree. Alas, I don’t have the time of going in a internet spree, but your argument doesn’t hold much water.
I’m not sure about your first statement. According to Wikipedia IQ and fertility are negatively correlated while IQ and survival rate of offspring are positively correlated. In a society where survival is no longer an issue evolution tends to lower the average IQ. Your second statement is more likely to be correct though.
I do believe humanity is increasingly hostile to its brilliant section because ironically technological progress makes it easier to get away with irrationality, lack of long term planning and other less productive traits. So basically our great Grey Tribe is sadly digging its own grave by developing new technologies such as AI that can replace ourselves in the long run.
Maybe we should think about how to preserve and strengthen the Grey Tribe in the age of AI.
I would think the answer to that is obvious; we’re going to teach the AI grey-tribe values, like devaluing mass-market athletic competitions in favor of paperclips.
@The Nybbler I think we need to do more. We may be able to make everyone Grey through transhumanism.
Aluminum oxide is gray.
You know what else is Gray?
Goo.
“Sex-positive” is a nonsense word, though. It means whatever the speaker wants it to mean.
Traditional western cultures in the 19th century and before were “sex-positive” about sex between married men and women. It was broadly considered a good thing. On the other hand, they were not “positive” about homosexuality. The ancient Romans were “positive” about almost every kind of sexuality, including some we find morally repellant today, like pedophilia. Today’s values are different from either of those two cultures, but it’s silly to try to reduce the difference to “negative” versus “positive.”
As far as I know, the only major culture that was ever really “sex-negative” was the Shakers, and, well, they aren’t around any more.
I’m not so sure. English Renaissance writers didn’t seem to have any more respect for men sleeping around before marriage than they did for women. I’m thinking of Hamlet:
Man delights not me. No, nor woman neither, though by your smiling you seem to say so.
Macbeth has the same sort of stuff, but I don’t feel like looking it up.
Yes, in practice men could probably get away with sleeping around in a way women couldn’t, but I’m not sure being a virginal man would have been considered a “bad” thing. It seems to me it would have been respected.
For men, I believe that one predates history. For women, I’m not sure it is considered broadly insulting in Western civilization even now, but I’d wager the number of subcultures in which it is considered insulting, increased greatly in the 1960s because A: the pill and B: politicized “free love”.
Maybe men in “ancient armies” used to jibe at each other over sexual inexperience, but I’m guessing that virginity was a less recognized concept before Christianity came along.
I think only in recent years have men become severely shamed for virginity, and not just by other men. Apparently many women consider virginity in men a “red flag”, indicating awful defects.
TV Tropes has a collection of examples of virgin-shaming in media. Some go back to the 1970s, but most of them are much more recent.
Now that it’s less acceptable to shame men for supposed homosexuality (“Never had a girlfriend? You must be gay!”), that same impulse has been redirected toward sexual inexperience per se.
There is also the rise of the neckbeard/”nice guy” stereotype which Scott discusses in Radicalizing the Romanceless. A man who has never had intercourse is not merely inexperienced; he might belong to this detested outgroup.
This is a harmful trend. Many male virgins are fairly intelligent. Many work in STEM fields. Detesting virginity is hating a pretty much contributive group. Many male virgins are Grey Tribers as well.
“Many” does not establish “disproportionately many”, and it definitely doesn’t establish “sufficiently many to outweigh all the negative correlates”.
I agree. However there will be consequences when a group with enough STEM nerds no longer have any reason to be loyal to the human species.
For example if aliens invade some angry male virgins will be more than happy to sabotage human defenses for them. Angry male virgins may also intentionally create superintelligent AI to try to overthrow or attack the society. Some may attempt to cause grey goo as well. Do societies really want to deal with these scenarios? Can humanity afford to deal with these scenarios? Humanity will not be able to afford to have thousands of male virgins going SIMAD.
There are lots of more plausible problems that can be caused by having a big population of disenfranchised young men: it shows up in a lot of models of terrorism, for example. But on the other hand, we know what those problems are, and they aren’t bad enough to justify questions like “can humanity afford…”.
Do they want their group to endure? Because it’s the human species that creates more STEM nerds.
Society’s reaction to this sort of thing can be seen by the reaction to the Columbine massacre. If it is believed that a certain despised group will have members who react to their mistreatment by damaging the society which despises them, the response will be to mistreat them _worse_ to try to make sure they aren’t capable of doing any such damage.
@Nornagest Here it is more than disenfranchised young men. It is [i] talented [/i] and disenfranchiseed young men. An angry male virgin can use his STEM skills to significantly harm humanity such as purposefully trying to exterminate humans.
@John Schilling Some may not care about humanity any more.
@The Nybbler Then there might be a large scale virgin insurgency and terrorism until either a compromise or complete suppression of capable male virgins.
Technical talent’s not worth much when it comes to killing people, not without the help of a lot more more time and infrastructure than your average lone wolf has on tap. There are a few long-tail risks out there, sure, but when it becomes technically possible to build superintelligent AI, it almost certainly won’t be a single bitter nerd who’s the first to crack it. Bioengineered disease might have more potential for homegrown megadeaths, but bio isn’t very strongly associated with the pathetic nerd set.
Meanwhile, it might interest you to learn that engineers are heavily overrepresented among jihadists.
@Nornagaset However as long as bitter nerds can replicate the result they can destroy the world or use existential threat to blackmail humanity into fair treatment of all nerds.
I think one reason why engineers are overrepresented in jihadism is that literalist fundamentalism is semi-rational. Rational enough to follow the sacred books literally but not so rational that faith is shaken.
I suspect there’s some selection bias here. Engineers are overrepresented among jihadists you have heard of by name. This may be because engineers are more likely to become jihadists, or because they’re more likely to become jihadist leaders instead of suicide bombers. The later is particularly likely if the home society steers the best and brightest into engineering instead of, say, law.
@Autistic Cat —
Let me know how that works out for you.
@bean —
Yeah, Osama bin Laden was an engineer, as were some other Al-Qaeda higher-ups, but that’s not what I was thinking of. I read a breakdown of known jihadists involved in the Iraqi insurgency by profession sometime around 2008, and engineers were at the very top of the list, proportionally.
I can’t seem to source it now, though, so I might be misremembering. Don’t think so, though.
@Autistic Cat
An issue with your uprising scenario is that any one man who both has the skills to organise such a matter and the actual willpower to go through with it is also a man who probably won’t stay a virgin for long. I feel like ‘male, virgin, dissatisfied with his lot’ and ‘would become violent to the point of killing innocents’ are not particularly well-overlapping groups.
@Autistic Cat
No, there will never be a large-scale virgin insurgency. The kinds of people who care about attracting women but cannot are not cut out to run an insurgency; it’s people skills just the same.
@Nornagest
True or not, this is really little more than just another stick to beat nerds with.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R1SX5I8N6FAUOR/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=0691145172
“Many Islamic radicals are better educated than their peers, and a good proportion attended college – with many becoming engineers (Mohammad Atta, Osama bin Laden). The strange part about the latter is that it is a profession we would not naturally associated with a religious movement. Not surprisingly, the authors immediately jump into providing an informal list of such individuals – over a period of decades and a wide geographic area in the Middle East.
“Then, taking a more scientific and structured approach, they compile a list of 404 members of violent Islamist groups from 30 nationalities. Of that group, they found biographical information for 326 cases and educational information for 284. Of those, 26 had less than a secondary education, 62 completed secondary education (including madrasas), and 196 had higher education (at least 37 studied in Western countries). The share with higher education worked out to 69%. In 1986-87, when many of the individuals were studied, tertiary enrollment rates in the Arab world averaged 12.2%, leaving little doubt that violent Islamist radicals overall were vastly more educated than their compatriots.
“The authors were also able to find the subject of study for 178 of the 196 cases engaged in higher education at some point. The second most numerous group was comprised of 34 individuals who pursued Islamic studies – not surprising. However, the group that came first was engineers – 78 out of the 178, followed by 14 in medicine, 12 in economics and business, and 7 in natural sciences. Overall, the individuals who studied for engineering, medicine, and science represented 56.7%. Among the 42 of the 78 cases for whom they could find the precise discipline, electrical, civil, and computer-related studies predominated.
“The preceding pattern generalized except for Saudi Arabia (lower proportion of engineers) and Singapore/Indonesia (higher proportion). (Much less information was available regarding jihadists born/raised in the West. Again, however, engineering was overrepresented – to an even higher degree.)”
@Nornagest
I’m not sure that’s a complete counterexample. My point is that unless we can be sure we have a reasonably representative sample, overrepresentation by engineers could be at least partially an artifact of the fact that engineers are better at getting in the sample, and it’s not at all implausible that an engineer makes a better jihadi than an arabic major, and better jihadis are more likely to end up on the lists.
@Nornagest No I have better things to do. I don’t want sex. If one day I indeed do I will go for a legal prostitute in Nevada. If one day I do need a human spouse I will get one from the Third World. I’m a virgin because I don’t want these things, not because they are impossible to obtain.
@DeWitt and The Nybbler I agree. The Nevada solution and the sexbot solution are much easier and much better than starting a deadly Virgin War.
Thank you, Nancy.
It’s bad to hate people for a harmless difference even if they aren’t especially useful.
Exactly!
I think it was always more nearly negative than positive applied to a man, but usually positive applied to a woman–and I think it’s currently at least ambiguous applied to a woman.
Female virginity used to substantially enhance a woman’s value on the marriage market, probably for several reasons. If a woman wasn’t a virgin she might be pregnant, and a man didn’t want to raise another man’s child. If she had been sexually active before marriage in a society whose norms disapproved of that, she might be unfaithful after–indeed might continue an existing affair. If she was sexually active before marriage in a society where that was quite imprudent, that was evidence of short sightedness, imprudence, characteristics that a man didn’t want in a wife. It might also mean that she very much liked sex, which was at least a mixed characteristic in a wife.
On the other hand, intercourse after engagement but before marriage seems to have been a pretty accepted practice back when other forms of premarital intercourse were not.
The existence of reliable contraception changed at least some of that. In a society where non-marital sex was safe, not having it could be taken as evidence of being unattractive to the opposite sex, a negative, or uninterested in sex, possibly a negative–consider the tone of “frigid.”
Don’t forget disease. I’ve seen it claimed that antibiotics actually had a bigger effect on promiscuity than reliable contraception.
Wouldn’t those reasons have made male virginity more attractive too?
If he wasn’t a virgin, he might have a child around somewhere whose mother would come back and demand support, or at least try to exact some revenge if he had abandoned her. He might be unfaithful after as well, which also risks pulling resources away from the family.
Short-sightedness and impudence don’t really seem like characteristics you’d want in a husband either, and ditto for the disease possibility.
I agree that “virginity enhancing a woman’s value on the marriage market” is the stereotype, but I’m trying to figure out why you don’t hear about it going both ways as much. I suppose some of it depends on who is doing the “choosing” and who is doing the “being chosen” in a given society. But for a long time, I think it was people other than the future-spouses doing a lot of the choosing, e.g. parents, and it seems like parents of both parties would want a marriage that was as secure and drama-free as possible.
There’s very little danger of a woman devoting great effort or resources to raising The Other Woman’s child because she mistakenly thought it was hers.
An anecdote from Reddit shows just how bad things are for male virgins:
Thanks for sharing that! Right now I think the issue is not virginity itself but instead what it implies about a person in a society. Do voluntary virgins have it better than involuntary ones?
Possibly? I understand monks were treated well enough, though that implies a certain amount of organization beyond the lack of sex.
That’s what I’m thinking about. Societies change. However the sadist nature of a group of humans has not. Virginity itself is not a problem at all if it does not indicate any underlying form of weakness. In this sense it can be seen as a form of signalling. Currently older virgin men are predominantly a group of people the society assumes to be socially weak. There is virgin-shaming not because virginity is inherently absurd but because people can get away with bullying the weak in general and virginity is currently associated with social weakness.
What virgin men should do is to use nonviolent, legal and harmless means to pressure this to stop by appearing strong. The problem is not virginity at all. Instead the real problem is social weakness.
This assumes the virgin men are virgin by choice.
If that’s the case: sure.
If not: They’d probably much rather put more effort into not being virgins than to try and glorify it.
@Zodiac I agree. In my case I’m just one day away from losing it at any time (i.e. a legal brothel in Nevada) anyway. As an autist I’m not good at seducing. However I’m not indecisive. If I really want sex I will visit Nevada within a week instead of complaining about virginity.
In the case of virgin incels they probably should also try a legal brothel first. This raises one’s socialsexual status by gaining sexual experience, sexual skills and at least prove that you are willing to do something to improve your own life.
Was it ever not an insult for men?
I genuinely don’t know, so I figured I’d ask.
We do have some very old texts available, including comedic and dramatic material from the Greeks and Romans that might address the matter. Do any of them mention male virgins?
The Bible talks about all sorts of odd stuff but I don’t recall anything about male virgins.
I seem to remember WEB Dubois writing in his autobiography that he was teased by other boys for being a virgin sometime in the late nineteenth century, but it’s been a while since I read it and it might have been more to do with being a general stick-in-the-mud.
I remember Napoleon wrote (or spoke?) about losing his virginity, I’m not sure if he wrote about a sense of shame.
[According to “Napoleon Against Himself: A Psychobiography:
I don’t get the sense that Napoleon was greatly socially pressured to have sex? Perhaps the opposite?
]
On the official subreddit, I asked the following question:
A very interesting interesting discussion followed, allowing this curious goy a peek into Hasidic Jewish life.
Thanks for posting that– I’m Jewish, but non-observant. The reddit discussion was mostly things I didn’t know.
Something I don’t think gets mentioned enough is that Judaism is an unmanagably large topic.
Yes, but I’m not on reddit.
Would you mind me asking how “worldly” your community is?
As in, how tuned in is the average Haredi to world affairs and pop culture?
Also, how did you come by the rationalsphere?
In the TV show “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, the town of Sunnydale is located on a hell-mouth and as a result suffers from an overabundance of supernatural activity, some of it very dangerous. In one of the later episodes, it becomes clear that while the town’s murder rate is many times the national norm, the town’s leadership and police and local media conceal this from the citizenry to avoid driving people away.
How plausible is it that the civic leaders of a town or city could juke the stats on murder by a substantial factor?
I think if the murders are not “natural”, it’s completely plausible. The way you normally notice the difference between living in a town with X murder victims per year and 5X murder victims per year is not by knowing personally many victims or their families (unless it’s a very small town or a humongous X). It’s by noticing things that are much more frequent and highly correlate with murder rate: muggings, theft, burglaries, gangs of people mulling about in the streets, sketchy storeowners, broken traffic lights etc. etc. etc. If you go from X to 5X just by supernaturally murdering 4X of the victims without all those other effects, I expect the police and the municipality could absolutely cover it up.
It turns out the murder rate can vary quite a bit even in respectable places, from 2/100,000/year in Toronto to 19/100,000/year in Atlanta. Maybe the cops’ best bet is to admit they have a crime problem but attributing it to something other than weird supernatural woo, such as drug dealers with a taste for grisly murder.
What?
Atlanta’s pretty well known for being high crime.
The failure mode for murders, so far as I can tell, is the media – murders usually get news coverage, especially in a small town, and the relatives of the deceased will expect it. You can thus count news stories on murders or mysterious deaths in a year to get independant numbers for the murder count. If it disagrees too much with the official stats, it’s a giant red flag. You can probably outright lie about most smaller crimes, but not murder. (That said, a lot of them getting ruled as accidents, suicide, etc. could reduce the stats in “normal” ways).
“Have you ever wondered why, why the crime rate in Sandford is so low, yet the accident rate is so high?“
A lot of things are plausible if you are an ancient Sumerian God in a world where somewhat bright high school students who are not even major cast members can cast reality-warping level magic.
In the US, not much. Murders are the most clear-cut crime because
1) You have a body and
2) Someone disappears forever.
In the Buffyverse, there were very reliable ways of getting rid of bodies available to our baddies (like feeding them to the Mayor or other monster of the week). I’m not sure how they handled the whole “disappear forever” thing; some of the deaths were of transients, where you don’t have that problem directly. But if these are anything but completely below-the-radar hobo types, eventually the rest of the country will notice the “If you go to Sunnydale you disappear” pattern.
Rotherham showed us that the civic leaders of a first-world city can cover up a horrific number of rapes, without even really trying, so I wouldn’t rule out something similar for murders. Two constraints:
1. Rotherham involved rapes almost exclusively among what we would call the “white trash” or perhaps “deplorable” demographic, low-status people that the media in particular prefers to laugh at rather than sympathize with. When you start getting Pretty (middle class) White Women as victims, it’s much harder to convince everyone to ignore the inbred hick losers spouting conspiracy theories.
2. Rapes may have complaining victims that you need to silence or convince everyone to ignore, where murders leave silent but conspicuous corpses that first-world nations as a matter of policy don’t ignore. It perhaps helps if they die of something very unconventionally mudery, i.e. two puncture wounds to the neck rather than gunshot wounds, but you’re going to need the coroner to be an active party to a deliberate conspiracy. That becomes less plausible as “coroner” points to a bureaucracy rather than a person. Word of God says that Buffyverse Sunnyvale = Santa Barbara, so a quick google says their coroner’s department has five people. Borderline.
In Buffy, the victims mostly weren’t white trash, the very pretty white woman Cordelia Chase figured it out by the end of the first season, and the entire high school graduating class by the end of S3. So, probably not plausible that the media wouldn’t have made a scandal of it long before then. But within the above constraints, maybe. Can’t be common, because at least some coroners will eventually talk.
In the show, the news media were in on the conspiracy. There was an episode in S3, I think, where a reporter was talking to a cop and asked if they wanted the standard PCP/gang-violence story.
Still, this is suggesting a rather large conspiracy: all or most cops, all or much of the coroner’s office, at least the cop/crime-facing portions of the news media, and maybe some people at city hall too.
I am unfamiliar with the Buffyverse, but is it implied that Riverdale is the ONLY place that has such issues with the supernatural?
Surely in a universe where vampires and goblins exist, there is more crime (and more murder specifically) generally, everywhere, than a universe where they don’t. So they “out of the ordinary” threshold may be higher, if that makes sense?
There’s another hellmouth in Cleveland, and LA has plenty of supernatural stuff going on. We didn’t see enough of the rest of the world to know very much about what goes on there. (Also, it’s Sunnydale, not Riverdale.)
Yeah, but what about in the show?
I see two additional issues for this, besides the size of the coroner’s department (on which I agree with your assessment):
1. Sunnydale’s cover-up operation appears to be orchestrated by the mayor, who’s a big player on the local supernatural-villainy scene and who has been running the city (under multiple successive identities) for over a century. But in California, the coroner’s office appears to be a county-level operation, not city-level, so it’s harder (not impossible) for the mayor to control.
2. California appears to have a Coroner’s Inquest process, where any suspicious death (determined by the coroner or by any of half a dozen or so state, county, or city officials) gets reviewed by a process where the coroner presents evidence to a jury in a public hearing and it’s the jury, not the coroner, who makes the official ruling about cause of death. I suppose this could be gamed by a sufficiently determined and connected conspiracy (gaming the jury selection process, presenting cherry-picked or fabricated evidence, etc), but it creates a very large surface area for the secret to leak out. Especially since Coroner’s Inquests in common law were set up for the specific purpose of making it difficult for coroners to hush up murders.
In a locale more near and dear to the rationalist community than Rotherham – the SF bay area – something similar is happening regarding BART crime: http://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2017/07/09/bart-withholding-surveillance-videos-of-crime-to-avoid-stereotypes/
The show sometimes (but not consistently) treated the tendency to downplay Sunnydale’s dangers as an ambient supernatural effect. (On the other hand, the high school paper had a regular obit column.) Just what allowed some people and groups to twig while the majority continued to ascribe vampire attacks to gangs hopped up on PCP, and how one transitioned from blindness to awareness, was never really made clear. (Nor was the extent to which it was simple willful ignorance, something the mayor did, or something about the Hellmouth generally.)
Buffy and the gang actively informing people seems to have been one method of removing the blinders– e.g., Oz’s responding to the revelation about vampires and the Hellmouth with “that explains a lot”. But plenty of villains of the week or season figured it out on their own. (E.g., most parent are clueless, Buffy’s mom only finds out when Buffy tells her, but Amy’s mom turns herself into a practicing witch.)
Mostly it’s plot-driven- the show is very much about horror going on under the surface of our world, rather than a secondary world in which vampires, demons, and magic are a known an accepted element. So no one is going to try to go public even though a simple public health information campaign (don’t invite strangers in, keep some holy water around even if you aren’t Catholic, etc.) could really do wonders to promote vampire safety.
Tangent, but in a world where that worked (and similar preventative measures from other religions didn’t), wouldn’t it be rational to become Catholic?
(F. Paul Wilson’s Midnight Mass touches on an interesting exploration of this: one of the main characters is a rabbi who wears a cross around his neck because that’s the one thing that keeps back vampires. Read the short story; the expansion into a novel really isn’t worth it.)
In Peter Watts’s Blindsight, there’s an actual physiological reason for vampires reacting badly to crosses (and anything with such right angle intersections in their vision). So religion wouldn’t enter into it at all.
It’s a fantastic book, by the way. Anybody who like to read SF and has an interest in the nature of consciousness and the ways in which our perceptual system lies to us will enjoy it.
I started Blindsight twice, but got bogged down both times while they were just starting to explore the alien spaceship. Things were weird, nothing interesting was happening, and none of the characters held my sympathy.
(Watts’s explanation clearly doesn’t hold within Midnight Mass, though, because those vampires are perfectly fine around other right angles. And, I don’t think there could be any such physiological explanation for vampires reacting to holy water.)
Modern vampire stories tend to shy strongly away from any religious implications of the vampires sensitivities, even where those aren’t given an alternate explanation a la Blindsight. Buffy in particular was a mythological mishmash: vampires are the result of basically Lovecraftian demons who preexisted humanity taking up residence inside corpses, but Christian holy symbols work on them because reasons.
(And later somehow one of those corpse-demons eventually could develop the desire for a soul, and other demons proved to be more or less just folks instead of inhuman aspects of a prior reality indifferent to and inimical to humans.)
There are also lots of pagan gods, trolls, mummies, the First Evil who may or may not be Satan, and the occasional hint of divine Providence. Basically whatever was needed that week. Either way, no one ever really bothers to ask whether the fact that crosses and water blessed by a priest have repeatable physical effects has any larger implications worth considering.
A sceptic could argue that Catholicism simply went around nabbing anything that worked on vampires and called it a holy symbol.
“Early Christians used a fish as their symbol, but they replaced it with the torture device that killed their Lord? That’s suspicious isn’t it.”
On another tangent a lot of modern urban fantasy where crosses work on vampires also have evidence for other faiths. For example Voodoo priests can raise zombies in the Buffyverse.
That’s an interesting idea, which yes, I’ve seen before. But there’re several things that couldn’t really be nabbed without some supernatural power. Holy water is water with a pinch of salt and a blessing spoken over it; if vampires aren’t repelled by the sea, there’s no natural reason for them to be repelled by holy water. Consecrated hosts are the same way, only more so.
(If they were repelled by both holy water and Tibetan prayer wheels, on the other hand, things would be more complicated. I’d probably guess they were both placebos and it was the psychological attitude doing the work, and proceed to do double-blind tests with blessed v. unblessed water, or water blessed by a priest v. water blessed by a layman.)
Tangent to your tangent, I watched the first episode of Netflix’s Castlevania series, and of course they had to make the Catholic Church out to be awful bad guys for burning a witch, but, I mean, in the context of the story, she literally was a consort of Dracula and did acquire her knowledge and power by said unholy pact.
Witch burning was bad because there are no actual witches (which the early Church fathers knew. Declaring someone a witch was itself a heresy because it acknowledges an existence of witchcraft. People should have listened to St. Augustine.) But in a universe where people are actually consorting with demons for power, why am I supposed to be feel bad about burning witches?
In the novel Watership Down a band of wandering rabbits comes across a warren that is underpopulated. The inhabitants write poetry and make art, but never ask where someone is. Turns out there is a farmer who provides them with food and kills their predators but also hides snares in the bushes to harvest them. It becomes a powerful cultural norm not to talk about the disappearances, and the rabbits are so welcoming to strangers (in their own interests of course) that it is disconcerting to the wanderers who happen upon it.
I just fell down the weirdest internet hole looking for a certain webcomic I wanted to link to.
Ended up reading a novella about Courtney Cox who, when she gets upset, makes an exact duplicate of the thing she’s upset about.
…ok back to work.
There’s substantial in-show evidence that it is in the same location (driving distance to L.A., Oxnard being the nearest town in that direction, an on-screen map that is clearly just relabeled), but I don’t recall anything pinning down definitively that it’s meant to be the same size.
Is there any practical value in lucid dreaming?
Also, I’ve heard that the period just before the onset of sleep, aka the hypnagogic state, is the most fruitful for creative thought and ideas. Something about the prefrontal cortex powering down allowing more “unusual” thoughts to flow through your mind. Has anyone here found this to be true?
Yes. I recommend keeping a notebook besides your bed in a way that makes writing in it as easy as possible. I probably average a couple good ideas per week.
Wouldn’t sitting up and turning on the light to write in the notebook make it take longer to fall asleep? I already have trouble falling asleep, so that sounds disturbing.
Good question. I recommend writing in the dark, with one idea per page, using some kind of gel pen that writes reliably and doesn’t require very much pressure. The notebook doesn’t have to be very big.
I actually find that this helps me fall asleep because I don’t have to worry about forgetting brilliant ideas I have. YMMV.
Sample idea that I wrote in my notebook last night while thinking about Topher Brennan:
Let’s say you’re a high IQ SSC reader living in a metropolitan area and you want to get elected to office. What’s your best strategy?
You have two strikes against you. First, your high IQ makes it harder to come across as relatable to voters. Second, you probably live in a state that’s densely populated, which means fewer congressional seats per citizen and more competition.
Here’s a way to solve both of those problems: Move to a less densely populated state and apprentice under an aging congressperson, then try to get them to endorse you when they retire.
According to this possibly crankish website, people are most impressed by folks who have about 20 points more than they do. Therefore, politicians selected for impressing common folks will typically have IQs of around 120 to 125, and these politicians will in turn be most impressed by someone with an IQ of around 140 to 145. So it’s plausible that being smart would actually be an asset in achieving the politician’s endorsement.
And since you are being endorsed by the ex-encumbent, you’re unlikely to be seen as a carpetbagger.
See also: https://www.nytimes.com/2015/11/24/opinion/campaign-stops/can-democrats-make-running-for-office-seem-cool.html
Note also that this is how Nancy Pelosi got started: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nancy_Pelosi#Elections
I have no idea how easy that’d be, but I’m pretty sure it’s easier than trying to take Diane Feinstein’s seat.
I never tried it but doing cool stuff can be good for motivation, both directly and in getting to think of yourself as a person who does cool stuff.
If you’re interested in evidence-based nootropics, link text is worth checking out.
Disclaimer: as well as using the custom-made stacks, I have some equity in this.
Ok, I failed at describing the link. You basically get sent nootropics & won’t know what you’re taking each week (you find out later) so it mitigates the placebo effect.
So, each week, I’m potentially taking a different random mind-altering drug, without knowing what it is ? What could possibly go wrong ?
Can I have a Lesswrong health check?
A few months back there was a push to revive it. Was this successful? I can’t check for myself because I don’t know what the best barometer of the site’s activity is (articles? discussion in the forum?) and also because I have no benchmark of how active the site was when it was healthy.
Looks like it’s active, but not busy. I’m not sure I’d call that a renaissance, but it’s a pretty substantial improvement.
http://lesswrong.com/lw/p5p/open_thread_june_19_june_25_2017/du8h
Mormons and AI: I’ve never read it, but apparently there’s Orson Scott Card’s Homecoming Saga, “patterned on” (sayeth Wikipedia) The Book Of Mormon, featuring a godlike AI. I have no idea whether this has anything to do with your Mormon theologian’s talk, but maybe there’s something about Mormons and superintelligent AIs.
I made it to the end of book three without realising that it was intended as a Mormon allegory at all (to be fair, I was in my mid-teens and basically knew next-to-nothing about them – and I don’t think any books beyond 3 had been published at the time). It was just a fun story* involving a superintelligent AI in need of repair.
*I think – I have no idea if I would enjoy it now.
Last month I finished the third Homecoming book. It’s been pretty clear through the whole series that there are religious allegories involved but I don’t know enough about Mormon theology in particular to say when it diverged from generic ‘Computer as God’ sci-fi trope to Mormonism.
I enjoyed the first two books as good page turners good characters. The third one started pretty poorly with a characters expounding upon on one of Card’s weird sociology theory. It was sort of relevant to the plot, but could have been handled much better.
I’ll probably attempt to read the fourth book as I’ve already bought it, but unless the story picks back up I’m not going to go looking for the fifth.
Never even thought of it as an allegory. Just a fairly interesting book series.
It’s not an allegory, it’s just a straight-up transposition of the Book of Mormon into a sci-fi setting. Pissed me off to no end when I read it first as a teen. First, it’s just lazy. Second, it’s disrespectful.
I read the first three books of the series. It’s a good story until they reach Earth and things get seriously weird, but there were a few things I found jarring about it. The biggest being that the godlike AI (which is a stand-in for God in the Book of Mormon) is clearly seen by the narrative as being benevolent, but its actions as described were deeply disturbing in many cases and it’s ways of doing things would have made it an outright villain in most other SF stories.
I later tried reading the Book of Mormon. I didn’t get very far, but from what I did read I felt that Homecoming’s relation to the Book of Mormon was less “patterned on” and more “blatantly plagiarized”. OSC didn’t even change the names of the major characters.
I finished the Three Body Problem series a couple of days ago. I didn’t love the first book, but the 2nd and 3rd ones were very strong (The Dark Forest probably being the best). Despite all the Chinese content, the series generally felt quite western. I read an article by Cixin where he noted that the Apocalypse isn’t a big thing in China, they don’t have the idea in their religious background like Christianity does. That drags along all sorts of western stuff with it. And Clarke/Asimov are big influences, so it has that “golden age sf” feel to it.
SPOILERS BELOW (spoiler tags when?)
.
.
.
.
.
On The Dark Forest:
I didn’t love the Luo Ji stuff early on (or any of the wallfacer/wallbreaker storylines), but everything around the dark forest theory was incredible. The whole book basically justifies itself with this one idea.
On Death’s End:
Incredibly dark stuff, especially the first chapter in Part V, holy fucking shit.
Loved the scope.
Kinda disappointed the Gravity and Blue Space were ignored after they fire the signal, I would’ve liked some chapters on their journey.
I was also caught off-guard at how incredibly reactionary the 3rd book was. I’m highly sympathetic to that sort of thing, and even I occasionally thought “jeez, that’s a bit much”. The first one had the Cultural Revolution stuff (with obvious contemporary parallels) of course, but it wasn’t really at the center of the story. In Death’s End, the book’s central thesis is basically that femininity and humanism are existential risks (not even risks, but pathways to inevitable civilizational destruction). Is this what fascist bodybuilder SF looks like? Cixin even spells it out:
>Twice, she had been placed in a position of authority second only to God, and both times she had pushed the world into the abyss in the name of love.
Which also brings up the fact that the protagonist of this book is a mass-murderer on an incredible scale who never gets even a hint of comeuppance, I liked that. You don’t see it often.
I kinda missed Da Shi, but Wade was fun, a kind of inhuman Nietzchean eternal striver:
>If we lose our human nature, we lose much, but if we lose our bestial nature, we lose everything.
The first one won the Hugo and the third one is a finalist this year. I haven’t really followed the puppies stuff very closely, but if something like Death’s End can be a finalist, how could anyone complain about excess SJness?
This is a series I would like to read. Sometimes we have to face the darkest possible scenarios and explicitly discuss them so that they do not become reality.
This might be an independent reinvention but the Dark Forest theory of the Drake Equation seems to have first appeared in SF in The Killing Star. With somewhat more realistic technology in that book but the writing isn’t great. And apparently it came from Usenet before that.
I had high expectations from this, but having read just the first book, I was disappointed. My complaint isn’t around the writing or the characters, but the fundamental premise of the book. Once you realize it’s all wrong, it really takes the wind out of the book’s sails.
SPOILERS BELOW
First, it’s not a 3-body problem. It’s a 4-body problem: three stars and a planet (and later, the planet gets a moon, making it 5 bodies). The mass of the planet is small in the system, but the chaotic nature of the three body problem is such that this should make a difference.
Second, the real world differs from the math of a three body problem anyway. There’s going to be drag from tidal effects, atmospheric friction, and so on.
So there was this civilization-encompassing quest for a solution to the three body problem. So once you see all the ways that even a correct mathematical solution would fail to deliver the promised effect, most of the immediacy is lost. And I found myself just wondering, “come on, how dumb are these guys?”.
On the other hand, some of that quest for a solution – in particular, the human-driven digital computer (right down to a clock, a bus, and so on), was very cool.
So after the previous discussion, I decided I needed to read through Death’s End before I gave a judgment of Dark Forest theory, after another user pointed out that there was a lot of stuff that came up in that book. Spoilers for the series follow.
I came out pretty unimpressed. Dark Forest theory is a thing that could happen, but it’s definitely not the only stable place for galactic civilization (which is how every character and the author treat it, as a universal truth), and they handwave a ton of stuff away.
We get one look at a Dark Forest civilization, and their justification for cleansing instead of negotiating or figuring out whether the other civilization is a threat is that as soon as you see another civilization, the other civilization has seen you and can destroy you. Except we learned earlier in the book that Dark Forest civilizations use isolated ships to launch their cleansing strikes, because otherwise as soon as you blow up another civilization, a third civilization will locate you from the origin of the strike. So why can’t they just observe and risk the one ship? I don’t know, and no one ever asks that question.
This is exacerbated by the fact that we learn that some of the ordnance used in Dark Forest cleansings are causing the destruction of the universe (and every civilization in it) by collapsing dimensions locally, which eventually spread. So even if you successfully take out every competitor, you’re still doing far worse over the long term than any sort of 9-tsiak-style resource-sharing agreement. This is a much stronger case than where SSC was last time, pointing out that destroying suns to stop resource shortages is asinine.
And no one ever seems to question whether using these dimensional superweapons is worth it: the alien goes straight from sun-destroyer to dimensional collapser, and all he needs to use it is approval from his supervisor, which he gets without any real discussion.
I think it was a pretty interesting set of ideas (the rapid expansion of scope near the end reminded me a lot of Greg Egan’s Diaspora) but he relied a lot on Dark Forest theory as a fundamental truth, and failed to convince me of it.
I loved this series. I actually liked the first book the most, it was more near future plausible which I tend to prefer. This series was very original and I suppose part of it is that is was from a Chinese culture. The author also came up with some very interesting “thought problems” and worked through the logical outcomes of his plots, there wasn’t nearly as much “hand waving to FTL travel” kind of stuff. Things got a bit weird in the third book, but off the rails in the last book of a series isn’t exactly unprecedented.
Definitely recommended for SciFi fans.
Use rot13 to hide spoilers.
I think the problem with rot13ing spoilers is that they require a lot of additional investment for anyone passing by. I often see spoilers on this site for series I haven’t even heard about, and wouldn’t mind spoiling for myself to hear the discussion, but not enough to go find the rot13 site and decode every post on the thread.
Beware trivial inconveniences, and all that.
How about a rot13 button? Or just a way to mark sections of text to be blacked out and made visible by clicking or hovering.
And indeed drug policy reform, as seems relevant given the discussion in the last open thread.
We should not expect progressives to ultimately reverse a set of policies invented and put in place by progressives, when the underlying motivations have not changed.
Many neurotypicals online believe that I don’t act like a human because I’m autistic and do not show emotions a lot.
I wonder whether an autist is actually less likely to pass the Turing Test compared to a non-autist. What do you guys think?
Yes.
Less likely in general, probably; but less likely than modern chatbots ? I doubt it. Of course, that all depends on the degree of autism; the more severe cases who are virtually unable to communicate at all would fail the test — but then, so would any human in a coma, so it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison.
I agree. This is an interesting question.
Recently I found this article. Since I don’t have any background in psychology I’m not sure whether this is just woo. https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/the-imprinted-brain/201506/the-real-turing-test-curing-computer-autism
In some sense we can indeed say that chatbots generally can’t pass the Turing Test because they do not act in culturally appropriate way and as a result are sort of autistic.
I do love computers though precisely because they are autistic and hence computers and I are on the same wavelength.
Not even close. For example, as of today, no chatbot could spontaneously emulate this short discussion that we’re having. In 3..5 decades, maybe (and this is me being optimistic), but not yet.
Chatbots have some of the failure modes of an autistic person, but they also have a lot of wholly unique failure modes.
For instance, here’s Scott Aaronson talking to the Eugene Goostman chatbot:
Those aren’t hard questions for a human. They don’t require any social skills. But Eugene doesn’t actually know the answers, so he dodges the question in a way no human would. To catch bots in the Turing test, it’s often as much about not following normal conversational patterns as it is about following them. Pushing the bot outside its programming.
I don’t think that the chat bot is missing the information about how many legs a camel has, but is responding to programming to avoid giving overly specific answers. What is 7 divided by 22? Human answer (without a calculator) “about 3” or “3.14” or something along those lines for most people. To avoid detection a computer has to avoid saying “to how many digits?” and so has to introduce some ambiguity into its answers.
@baconbacon:
No, it’s actually a lot worse. It’s not the case that the chatbot somehow knows some stuff about the world, but is missing the detailed information on camels. Rather, it is the case that the chatbot is incapable of knowing anything, about anything, camels included. As it turns out, the seemingly simple act of “knowing”, which humans perform instinctively, is so difficult to not just implement but even to understand, that no one has ever succeeded. Recent (very recent) advances in RNNs and other Deep Learning techniques are slowly getting us to the point where “knowing” is possible, but we’re still quite far from that goal.
Scott Aaronson recounts in his notes for “Quantum Computing Since Democritus” (link here) that in an actual test one woman was mistaken for a computer since “no human would know that much about Shakespeare…”.
Yes, I’ve noticed that we humans are working on getting chatbots to pass the Turing test from both sides. We are making chatbots smarter, and we are making humans… well… yeah.
If a human being “fails” the Turing test, it is the test-giver who has failed.
Not necesarilly. autist would have more trouble immitating tone, cadence, flow, whatever words I should use, ‘neurotypical’ would have more trouble identifying actual beliefs and positions. So it might vary basd on whether the culture is more identifiable by how they talk or by an unusual/complex belief structure.
edit: I assumed you meant ideological turing test
No, I mean the real Turing Test. Are autists likely to be identified as robots?
Not sure. If it’s low functioning autistics they might come across as ‘buggy’, but because (afaik) chatbots cann’t truly follow a conversation they might rely on filler a lot and end up sounding like extreme neurotypicals.
When is Scott going to do something about the obvious spam bot problem in the open threads?
What do you think about an autist is less likely to pass the Turing Test compared to a non-autist?
There was a meetup recently where a bunch of us got together to talk about Seeing LIke a State. Well, Scott’s review for many but some of us had read it. The big question quickly became about when enforced legibility is good in the end and when it isn’t. Clearly there’s always trauma involved. If you’re American thinking about a switch to the Metric System quickly brings home the costs in a small but visceral way. And someone brought up the more profound dislocation in the switch to standardizing on English in Singapore. But at the same time certain modernist attempts to enforce legibility or conformity seem to have paid off. Replacing London’s ad hoc, naturally grown sewer systems with a centrally planned one had huge public health benefits. The Metric System seems to have been worth the price for the countries that adopted it. Indeed, clinging to traditional units would have been infeasible for any country with an economy smaller than the US’s. And the previous moves from local units to nationally standardized units seems to have been a net success. So is there some way to look and tell in advance whether moves to impose standardization will work out?
This is part of a larger pattern and whenever I’m considering buying a book about X being good or bad I want to see if the author provides a chapter on exceptions to the rule.
Naval Gazing:
This is why the carriers are not doomed, Part 1
A question that has come up several times recently is the controversy over the future of the US carrier force in the face of new threats, and it deserves an answer at some length. As such, I’m going to talk about carriers instead of battleships today.
The basic theory is that improved Chinese missiles, particularly the DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) mean that the US cannot bring carriers within 1000-2000 km of the Chinese coast without them being killed. Some go even farther, and claim that soon, any country (we’ll call it Enemyistan) with some cash will be able to stand off the USN, and the carriers will be totally obsolete.
Fortunately for the US, this is not true. Today, we’ll start with the threat from conventional missiles. ASBMs can wait for later, because I have more than enough for this week.
So, what does a US carrier group (CVBG) look like when trying to defend itself? Well, a typical CVBG is composed of a carrier, a Ticonderoga-class cruiser (CG), and 3-4 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers (DDGs). The CG normally carries the burden of long-range air defense, while the DDGs are configured to protect themselves and execute land-attack missions. If they were going up against China, or some other high-threat area, the DDGs are perfectly capable of carrying more SAMs, and a second CG might well be assigned to the group.
The outer ring of defenses is going to consist of proactive measures. The USN learned at Pearl Harbor that it is better to give than to receive. As such, the various US commanders will be trying to eliminate as many enemy missile launchers as possible before they can be used. This could mean a submarine or destroyer launching Tomahawks at an airfield, naval base, or coastal-defense position, or it could be the carrier’s airplanes attacking missile boats or airplanes before they get within range. This is very hard to quantify, so I’ll ignore it in my numerical analysis (which I’m going to try to keep conservative), but it will be very important in an actual war.
The second layer is to keep the enemy from getting targeting data good enough to launch a strike. Getting targeting-quality data on a naval force is surprisingly hard, although I’m not going to go into much detail this week. (That will be in an installment quite soon.) For this week, I’m just going to say that no, whatever wonder device you’re thinking of won’t solve it completely for China, and Enemyistan has next to no chance provided that the CVBG’s commander is competent. However, this is also hard to quantify, and I’m trying to give a reasonable worst-case scenario, so I’ll ignore the problems here and assume that the CVBG has been located.
Now we come to the missiles. The outer layer is going to be Standard Missiles, the USN’s long-range air defense missile dating back to the 60s (although it’s the ship of Theseus by now). There are two subvariants, Extended-range and Medium-range. The ER variant has a range of 200 nm, while the MR version is around 90 nm. For a normal, peacetime carrier group, you have the CG with 96 of these (not sure of the exact mix of MRs and ERs) providing the outer layer of fleet air defense. In an air-defense configuration, a DDG will carry 72.
The middle layer is the Enhanced Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM). This is a shorter-range missile (at least 30 nm), and a normal peacetime loadout is 24 on each DDG and 16 on the carrier. It is fantastically maneuverable, and I was told that they basically come out of the Vertical Launch System (VLS) sideways. Because 4 can fit in each VLS cell (as opposed to a single Standard) a CVBG can in theory carry upward of a thousand, although the US doesn’t have enough missiles in inventory to support this kind of loadout. (But we’ll come back to that problem later.)
The inner layer is point-defense systems, designed to protect only the ship mounting them. There are two, the Rolling-Airframe Missile (RAM) and the Phalanx Close-In Weapons System (CIWS). Almost all of the escorts mount one or more CIWS, which is a 20mm gatling gun hooked up to a radar system that automatically shoots down anything it thinks is a missile. Unfortunately, it’s not that effective against high-speed missiles because the debris from even a shot-down missile can still strike the ship. The RAM was designed to solve this, shooting down missiles at greater range. A carrier carries 2 21-round RAM launchers.
Now it’s time to look at how many missiles we’d need to overwhelm a carrier’s defenses. A typical group in peacetime conditions (which we’d expect if we were going up against Enemyistan) would have 96 Standards, 88 ESSMs, and 42 RAMs, a total of 226 missiles (actually more, because I’m not counting ESSMs on the CG, which is another 24). Based on recent experience off of Yemen, I think it’s very conservative to assume that you’ll have a 50% kill probability against a typical missile with one of these weapons. (I believe the actual number is more like 70%.) Under this assumption, the CVBG can shoot down 113 incoming ASMs. In a war with China, that number might well top 200.
But the defenses don’t stop there. There’s also electronic warfare to consider. This is a fantastically complicated topic, and we can’t know the answer without an actual war, but I think it’s reasonable to assume that EW will draw off another 50% of missiles. This decoy work will probably take place at some point in the ESSM engagement zone, and well before the RAMs come into play. So for our fight with Enemyistan, we have 48 missiles shot down by Standards, 22 shot down by ESSMs before the EW takes effect. To saturate the rest of the defenses will require 43 missiles to not be drawn off, taking the number of missiles the CVBG can handle to 156. If the missiles in question are subsonic (the vast majority of ASMs worldwide are, and I’d expect higher-speed missiles to be preferentially targeted), then the Phalanx on a targeted ship will probably take out another 2-3, maybe more, depending on how spread out the salvo is. So we now have a round number for Enemyistan, 160 missiles to make one possible hit on a carrier. (One hit is not going to kill the carrier outright, and I’ve systematically erred in favor of the attacker. The CVBG will have to go home to reload, but it’s still alive, and the next carrier coming up behind it doesn’t have to face those missiles.)
But what does that number mean in context? In the grand scheme of things, how many missiles is Enemyistan likely to be able to put into the air?
Unfortunately for Enemyistan, they are going to have a very difficult time of it. A typical surface warship carries 4-8 ASMs, and for most second-rate navies, there are no missiles kept ashore as replacements. (As a side note, I’ve assumed perfect reliability on the part of the attacker’s missiles. This is a very bad assumption for Enemyistan, who has probably been skimping on maintenance.) The Iranian navy has a total of ~200 missile tubes on its surface combatants, including the ones currently under construction. Obviously air-launched and shore-based missiles could be added to this, but it is also necessary to subtract the missiles lost to US counterattacks before launch, and the missiles that are not fired due to the ship having a broken engine that day, or because they couldn’t get targeting data due to US jamming. A best case for Enemyistan is that they sink one US carrier, then get smashed by the next two CVBGs behind it, which they have no missiles left to engage. A more likely case is that they sink a couple of merchant ships that were where they thought the US carrier was, then get destroyed by all three CVBGs.
China is going to be a tougher nut to crack. Obviously, they have more missiles, enough so that launching a couple of 200+-missile salvoes is not out of the question. And they’re going to have better surveillance equipment, so that we can’t just trick them into wasting their ASMs on empty ocean (probably). China has approximately 224 naval strike aircraft, each of which can probably carry 2 missiles. That’s almost certainly enough to overwhelm a single CVBG, even in wartime, but a lot of the attacking aircraft would be destroyed in the attack and they would probably be unable to take out a second CVBG the same way. And the US has 9. (Note that we’re ignoring strike aircraft destroyed on the ground, down for maintenance, or simply assigned to a different region, as well as the fact that carriers usually operate in groups in a serious war, driving up the number of escorts available.) Much the same math applies to shore-based and shipboard ASM launchers, although I’m not going to go into detail here because counting platforms is boring, and there’s surprisingly little data available on Chinese coastal missile strength. The ultimate balance between US naval forces and the Chinese is pretty close right now, and I don’t see improved technology skewing the balance too much one way or the other.
Naval Gazing:
I’m just here to commend you for the pun. Well played.
Wasn’t originally mine, but it made a good title for the series.
What are the impacts of the supercavitating torpedoes the Russians are developing? I’d think that locating the carrier is still a major problem. But I’m uncertain what kind of defense exists or would be possible.
It’s hard to say without knowing precisely what sort of payload and tracking capability it will have. The cavitation effect is going to preclude the use of traditional sonar-based seeker heads which means that engagement ranges will either have to be relatively short to accommodate dumb-fire or wire guidance, or it’s warhead will be of the nuclear variety. In either case the best defense is going to be “don’t get shot”.
Edit to elaborate.
One of the carriers chief weaknesses is limited ability to maneuver while at flight quarters. Once a cycle begins they’re locked into a given course (+/- a few degrees) for a minimum of several minutes. From the submariner’s perspective the ideal attack profile would to simply get out in front of the carrier and then wait for them to close the distance.
It’s up to the escorts and the carrier’s own dippers (ASW helicopters) to prevent this so to that end I would hope that in a war with an SCT-equipped Enemyistan the Navy would put a much lower premium on whale health than it does now.
I sent this post to some friends for review, and one, a former submariner, said they used to go upwind of carriers, and call in airstrikes, then tag the carriers when they turned into the wind to launch interceptors.
(For the record, it’s not that easy to get upwind of a carrier in a diesel-electric submarine.)
That sounds right, but be aware as we wander away from battleships and into naval aviation (and helicopter ops in particular) we’re getting into my territory. Granted, I spent most of my career operating off small decks and FOBs but I held a carrier deck qual for close to 6 years and still have my (unclassified) notes/gouge-book.
I try to write as if I have someone reading who knows more than I do, but thanks for the heads-up.
Actually, I do have a question. How quickly can they suspend flight operations to maneuver? I’d imagine that there are limits when you have unsecured airplanes on deck, but how dramatic are they? And how sure are we that they won’t be ignored when there are torpedoes headed for the carrier? Better to lose a couple of planes (and hope the pilots eject) than to lose the carrier.
That’s a complex question. From a safety of the ship perspective The biggest concerns are ensuring that the elevators (especially those on the outboard side of the turn) are raised and locked, and securing any ordinance that’s on deck or in transition from the magazine. After that you’re looking to secure aircraft, catapults, and GSE. 90 seconds is considered a respectable time in drills but it may take a bit less or considerably more depending on circumstance.
The limits themselves are on roll and lateral-Gs which means turn-rate becomes dramatically more restrictive as speed increases. In the event of a no-shit torpedo attack I imagine the question becomes just how long the captain of the carrier (or whomever has the conn) is willing to wait before turning the wheel hard over.
First, active defense against conventional torpedoes is the fusion power of the naval world. It’s been on the next generation of warships since the 60s, and still is, so from that point of view, the supercavitating torpedoes aren’t any worse.
Second, they’re not new. VA-111 was introduced in 1977. This isn’t really your fault. One of the rules of evaluating military information is that almost everything you hear about Russian weapons comes from their sales people. And it doesn’t do to say ‘yes, we’ve had this since the 70s, and haven’t improved it that much’ (which is, AIUI, true).
I’m genuinely unsure about the utility of supercavitating torpedoes. They can’t use normal homing guidance, and I don’t know how effective intertial guidance is with a conventional warhead. It would have been very effective with the nuclear warhead they originally used, but those are generally frowned upon these days. Overall, I think they’re probably not much more effective than conventional torpedoes, if at all.
Supercavitating torpedoes are as I understand it mostly for use against enemy submarines, as a way of maybe killing them before they can shoot back and turn sub-on-sub combat into a game for MADmen. Against aircraft carriers, you don’t really need them because, as bean notes, once an ordinary torpedo has the scent of you there’s probably no escape. The only good defense is to keep the submarine from getting close enough to launch torpedoes in the first place, and conventional torpedoes have a longer effective range than supercavitating rocket torpedoes.
I believe USN aircraft carriers do now carry a sort of beta-test torpedo defense system of dubious utility, as do the Russians themselves, but this postdates the Shkval and isn’t going to change the tactics for a while yet.
Qusi-nitpicking time. Conventional torpedoes have a relatively short effective range, because they aren’t that much faster than their targets. If the target is capable of 30 kts, and the torpedo 45, then you have only a third of your theoretical maximum range. But that is probably still more than the rocket torpedoes, which are basically straight-runners. A VA-111 will take 1.8 minutes to reach maximum range, but the target will be dodging unless they have no sonar at all.
Quite possibly. Most of my reference books are several years old, as the latest versions are outside my budget. But yes, they’re still rather experimental, and shouldn’t be counted on.
I don’t understand your maths.
For an incoming missile, you appear to be estimating:
* 50% chance to be taken out by EW
* 50% chance to be taken out by Standard
* 50% chance to be taken out by ESSM – or maybe 25%, but I’ll stick with the higher figure
* 50% chance to be taken out by RAM
* Some (unstated) chance to be taken out by Phalanx – to be generous I will put this at 50%.
This suggests that NEDAJA will average 1 hit per 32 missiles fired.
However, you conclude that the expectation is 160 missiles to score a hit. Is this based on saturating each layer? If so, why? Naively, I would have thought these missiles would be travelling sufficiently fast that a single layer of defences won’t get many shots at it.
This is the bad assumption in your reasoning. AEGIS is smart enough to retarget missiles in flight, so you can essentially take multiple shots with a given layer of defenses. (Earlier SAM systems would just shoot 2 missiles at each target, which is a bit less effective.) Also, the minimum ranges on the system are low enough that it usually has enough time for a given layer to do a second engagement. This wouldn’t have been true 30 years ago, but it is today.
Obviously, a faster missile gives the system less time to react, but faster missiles are bigger and more expensive. This means you can’t fire as many of them on a given budget, a phenomenon called ‘virtual attrition’. When you start to look at the math, it’s actually surprisingly even between more small missiles and fewer faster missiles.
But yes, I was looking at running the US out of missiles. Other potential models are beyond my ability to do here, although I will endorse Command: Modern Air and Naval Operations as a good tool if you want to look in more detail. It was created by people who are on the same level of geekdom as I am, and I’ve run quite a few missile v ship battles. They usually play out (for modern ships) as the ships holding out until they run out of missiles.
OK, so if each layer can take 2 or 3 shots, then the attacker will essentially be relying on saturation, got it. So the first ~160 missiles/carrier group do very little, but the next few after that are deadly, taking out the carrier and its escorts in short order. With less conservative estimates, perhaps 250 missiles.
So at $10m for a DF-21D, that makes $2.5bn to take out a carrier group costing at least $15bn. Still pretty worrisome.
What do you make of the reports that most of these defences are useless against modern ASBMs? I take it you are skeptical?
The defenses I’ve described are pretty useless against ASBMs. I was describing defenses against conventional ASMs, because this topic is too big for me to write up in a week. The DF-21D would be more effective, at least for now, although indications are that the Chinese are backing away from it. (If carriers are so useless, why do they keep building them?) That said, defenses against ASBMs are being developed, and there are some fairly serious problems that ASBMs have. I’ll be writing that up shortly.
As for cost, don’t forget the launch platforms. Or the missiles that were killed by the Tomahawks off the SSNs before they got a chance to be fired.
(And note that the 2.5 billion of ASMs are only useful for attacking ships. The carrier group has a lot of other uses. The current US force isn’t exactly what you’d build for an optimized hot war, and there have been some design compromises for lower-intensity operations. But it’s good enough for a hot war that our enemies are really worried about them.)
Land-based ballistic missiles like DF-21D also have to saturate land or air based boost-phase and midcourse-phase ABM systems in the theater. That’s not hard right now, with THAAD and GMD having only a few dozen interceptors, and in a war with China most of them would likely be reserved to counter China’s nuclear arsenal. But China currently only has 60-80 DF-21Ds, and if they build more DF-21Ds, we can build more THAAD interceptors in parallel.
If the anti-ship missiles are launched from ships or planes, then you can’t just look at the cost of the missiles. Ships and planes are expensive, and you’re going to lose quite a few of them trying to go after a CVBG because the CVBG’s ships and planes are going to be shooting back at you.
The counter to the DF-21D is the SM-3, which is probably the most advanced of the US ABM systems, and works quite well. The Block II is significantly higher-energy than THAAD.
Is the SM-3 already accounted for in your calculations, or would it be fired from a different ship elsewhere in the theater and not part of the CVBG?
I didn’t cover SM-3 this time because I was focusing on conventional ASMs. SM-3 will be discussed down the road when I look specifically at ASBMs (split out for length). It’s going to be on some combination of the CGs and DDGs in the CVBG.
As bean notes, the Aegis system has enough opportunities to retarget that this sort of probability calculation is going to very strongly favor the defense. BOTE, I get six or seven discrete engagements against a subsonic, sea-skimming missile, and the last few of those the system will probably be firing two missiles at a time at whatever got through the first layers. 0.5^8 would give <0.4% probability, or one hit per 250 missiles fired. Which won't sink or even disable an aircraft carrier.
Where this sort of calculation breaks down is when you have to start dealing with single-point failures or common failure modes. What are the odds that Aegis will misclassify a missile's radar return as a false target and not fire any Standards or ESSMs at it? Small, but probably not 0.4% small. You’ve got four target-illumination radars on a CG and if one of them has a loose connection or stuck bearing, the entire system loses 25% of its capacity.
Most analysis either ignores these effects or handwaves them away, because there’s really not enough data to do anything more.
And, to be fair, this applies to both sides. If the enemy launches 200 missiles at an aircraft carrier, maybe half of them instead target the destroyer that was turned at just the right angle to give an extra-strong radar return.
A good point, but one that is greatly mitigated by the latest generation of networked systems. The ships share pictures, so even if one AEGIS system decides that a given missile is not a threat, the others probably won’t, and should outvote it, or at the very least engage it on their own. Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC) means that the CG with a stuck illuminator can pass missiles off to one of the land-attack Burkes (which otherwise would be idle early on) to guide. There are still potential system-level failures, but I’d bet reasonably heavily that the other guy is at least as likely to have them as the USN is.
This gives rise to another dumb question:
How many targets can these layers deal with at once? Does 6 opportunities for engagement with a single missile mean that a volley of 7 missiles is guaranteed to get one through? Or am I right in imagining that there must be sufficient capacity to deal with multiple missiles simultaneously?
There is absolutely capability to deal with multiple missiles simultaneously. That’s why AEGIS was developed. I don’t know the exact number (it’s obviously classified), and it’s going to vary with the engagement conditions, but I’m pretty sure it’s over 12 per ship, and my best guess would be on the order of 24. And there’s increasing interest in autonomous homing, to raise this number even higher.
(I have some stuff written on the mechanics of AEGIS that I may post on Wednesday.)
If China is willing to use a missile with a hydrogen bomb on it could China easily get the missile close enough to kill the carrier?
Easily is stretching it. You’d be just as vulnerable as a conventional missile to the outer layers of defenses, although you’d be able to avoid CIWS and maybe RAM. The big advantage is that you only need to get one missile through for a kill, not several. (This was more important 30-40 years ago, where the odds of a few leakers getting through from an attack that didn’t totally overwhelm the defenses were a lot higher.) The reason that it won’t happen is because the US response involves ICBMs.
Nuclear weapons are less destructive than you think they are, and won’t solve the problem of getting close. Ships in particular are surprisingly durable, provided they have a washdown system to keep fallout from sticking to them. This is actually an area where the US has made substantial improvements since the height of the Cold War. The Burkes were the first ships really designed to withstand near-miss nukes.
All those planes sitting on top of the carrier are very exposed and vulnerable to nuclear solicitations.
‘Oh, we lost a carrier battle group – welp, might as well trade in all our major cities!’
Absurd.
Define ‘very’. How big is the weapon likely to be, and how close does it have to be before it starts damaging the deck park?
(The answer to part 2 is ‘a lot closer than you think’.)
The same logic works on the other side. ‘Let’s put all of our cities at risk to destroy a carrier’ is even more illogical. It’s a lot safer to stick to conventional warheads, and they work nearly as well these days.
I was going to write a charitable response, but only because I missed your last word. Instead:
Deterrence works both ways. Mutual Assured Destruction works both ways. And bean didn’t say that the US response involved all of our ICBMs, or even most of them.
You are speaking from foolish ignorance that you ought to have corrected before posting.
I don’t think we (or anyone else with nukes, even North Korea) would go straight to countervalue. But if a nuclear-armed enemy used their nukes on a carrier battle group, dropping an ICBM on a naval base or a major airfield is proportionate retaliation. And since they’ve just proven they’re willing to launch their first nuke, it behooves you to aim your retaliatory strike at preventing them from launching their second.
You might correctly note that things can escalate easily from there. That’s one reason why it hasn’t happened.
It does not take ‘all of our ICBMs’ or ‘most of our ICBMS’ to devastate a country. Launching ICBMs, plural, on major Russian or Chinese targets in response to a carrier battle group being nuked is very, very likely to result in ICBMs, plural, being launched in response on major American targets. De-escalating at this point, assuming there’s room to de-escalate, is very difficult. “Welp, might as well trade in all our major cities!” is an entirely appropriate quip.
If he meant to imply ‘launch ICBMs on Siberian wasteland or open ocean or remote military base to show that we’re pissed off and mean business’ he ought to have clarified that he meant that response ‘involving ICBMs’ to be a very very noncentral use of ICBMs, one for which cruise missiles whether conventional or nuclear seem more suitable.
Considering he didn’t do so even in his reply, I think my response was fine. The response “‘Let’s put all of our cities at risk to destroy a carrier’ is even more illogical” implies I am not totally off base.
I’m not sure why it bothers you so much that I called a pretty out-there proposition ‘absurd’ – after sketching out why I considered it absurd – but I wanna make clear that I don’t give a half-shred of a fuck what you think of me or what I ought to have done. You want me to clarify something, you want to challenge something, make your points. You wanna signal contempt – save your breath.
I’ve never seen anything more fucking worthwhile than the first and last two lines in this reply! They really tie the whole thing together, it’s like an inverse shit sandwich.
Or maybe you should just say what you have to say without the asinine reverse-sugar coat, which I reiterate means fuck-all to me.
You do not know how much damage an ICBM will do. Seriously, everyone overestimates the effectiveness of nuclear weapons until they look themselves. To devastate China, it would take quite a few, although not all. To blow up a couple of artificial islands would take a couple, and be a reasonable response.
It’s very difficult to de-escalate after the first one goes off, period, which is why they wouldn’t do so in the first place. Also, as John points out, they don’t have that many, and they’re rather too precious to use on probably the hardest target around.
I’ve met John. He’s a fairly senior guy at a respected analysis firm. You’re a random person off the internet who isn’t a regular in the naval threads, who comes in acting confrontational (not normal in these threads) and spouting the sort of nonsense you get from public articles on this stuff. Yes, he (and I) have reason to be displeased with you. Now go, find out how much actual damage nuclear weapons do, and then we’ll talk.
Preventing them from launching their second requires an all-out strike – no limited response will do for that purpose.
An ICBM is not ICBMs, plural. The plural does matter. ‘The US response would involve an ICBM’ is more clearly separated from the general usage scenario for ICBMs than what bean actually said. Once you’re launching a few ICBMs, unless you’re targeting unusually minor targets, you are wreaking such havoc that it isn’t clear that the enemy can avoid making a tit-for-tat response.
A much more major reason is that the US has not, and likely would not dare to enter a conventional war with countries that have large nuclear arsenals. Should such a war start, and should the defenses of the carrier battle group prove as puissant as bean suggests (unlikely though that may be) a nuclear strike on a CVBG launching strikes on crucial interests of Russia or China is not out of the question.
You might correctly note that things can escalate easily from there. That’s one reason why it hasn’t happened.
This might be the most sensible thing you’ve said yet.
You’re reading way too much into a fairly quick comment of mine. Using nuclear weapons against a carrier is basically the same as using them against a major airbase. Any use of nuclear weapons in that kind of context is very very close to setting off a full-scale nuclear war. Neither side wants that, so they won’t try them tactically in the first place. Yes, it’s possible that the US response is to hit a couple of airbases, and maybe the Chinese let it go. More likely, we now have WW3. The Chinese won’t try in the first place.
You’re still looking at this from a weirdly one-sided perspective. The US doesn’t dare get into a conventional war with Russia and China, but they also don’t dare get into a war with us. Also, a nuclear strike against a carrier is just stupid. Conventional weapons are better for that job today, because defenses are good and nukes are expensive and have political ramifications.
I am well aware of how much damage an ICBM will do. Every ICBM can carry several warheads with yields in the hundreds of kilotons. Go click on over to nukemap and see what a few W88s will do. A few ICBMs each carrying several W88-scale warheads are a very big deal. ‘Devastating China’ does not mean defeating China, or wiping out every motherfucker in China. Would ~20 475 kiloton explosions in US cities devastate the US? Damn right they would. Wouldn’t wipe us out, but would be a very big deal. Would change this country forever.
Blowing up a couple of China’s artificial islands would be an extremely unusual use of a couple of ICBMs. Those little sand strips do not merit anything like that kind of firepower.
If you say ‘the response involves ICBMs’ you are making certain implications. It’s like if I say ‘if you fuck my daughter, the response involves my shotgun’ – clearly I am not implying that I am going to go shoot several loads of buckshot into your lawn.
That aside, now that you’ve clarified exactly what you meant – or stepped back from what was implied by your statement – let’s address that. It is very unlikely that the US response would ‘involve ICBMs’ in the form of using a couple on some sand strips in the south china sea. Much more likely responses include conventional cruise missile strikes on more major Chinese military targets, and simply backing down after some bellicose rhetoric (which no-one likes to signal, for obvious reasons, but which the US is pretty good at doing.) A nuclear response would likely use a few nuclear cruise missiles, not ICBMs.
Wow, that makes all the issues I had with his comment go away!
His comment didn’t impress me – and it came along with passive aggressive nonsense that pissed me off. Even if I would be impressed with his workplace, his workplace ain’t him, and the totality of his person ain’t his comment. I don’t have to give a -fuck- about anything but good arguments. And I don’t. Can I make that clearer? Let’s stipulate that he’s God. God left annoying passive aggressive bullshit in the reply box, and deserves my objections.
I didn’t start off denigrating either of you. Not only do I not care what you two think of me – I didn’t expect you to care what I think of you. I’m interested in the subject. Address the subject. I don’t claim you have no right to pour salt alongside, but I will throw it right back in anyone’s face.
I’m well aware of how much actual damage nuclear weapons do. Nothing I have said is out of line with that. I would agree that the popular imagination of nuclear weapons is unrealistic. Mine isn’t.
Unlike you (apparently), I’ve actually done that. It took me 6 300 kt warheads to devastate the 20th-largest metro area in the nation.
4 airliners flow by lunatics changed this country forever. Again, I’ve actually run the numbers on what it would take to take out a major metro area. You clearly haven’t.
I don’t know what the exact response would be. I’m not a nuclear targeteer, and I’m definitely not the President when this happens. I do know that using a nuke on a carrier is far too likely to draw a strategic response to be plausible for the Chinese to do. It’s plausible that the US would try to keep the retaliation to a level that would de-escalate. It’s also plausible that we’d go all-out.
What Chinese targets haven’t already been hit by conventional cruise missiles?
The idea that the US obviously wouldn’t retaliate after a nuclear strike on a carrier, to the point where it becomes plausible for the Chinese to launch such a strike, is patently ludicrous to anyone who has read actual books on nuclear weapons. So yes, a dismissive response was not entirely out of line.
Really? And what are your thoughts on nuclear winter?
It’s ‘weirdly one sided’ only without the context. China and Russia aren’t in the forward/aggressive posture here. Russian interventions involve reacting to attempts to dismantle what remains of their old sphere of influence, and China is even more passive than Russia. They aren’t the adventurous ones.
Conventional weapons are better for that job today – I agree wholeheartedly.
They are much better precisely because defenses will not nullify them. If defenses could easily deal with conventional weapons, nuclear warheads could rise to the occasion. Stopping a sea-skimming supersonic cruise missile before it gets close enough for its nuclear warhead to fuck you up is even harder than stopping it before it hits you.
Because Russia has a moral right to dominate Eastern Europe, whatever the Eastern Europeans think, and China actually deserves all of the various islands under dispute. It’s only the meddling of the evil, evil US that’s causing trouble, and if we just left them to it, everything would be great.
How big is the warhead on this missile likely to be? And how close does it then have to be before it can ‘fuck you up’? How does that number compare to the range of common anti-missile weapons in use by the US? How much more does the nuclear version cost?
The US could use every cruise missile in its inventory and there would be a panoply of Chinese targets still untouched.
With ICBMs? Against targets suitable for ICBMs? I reiterate, absurd.
I don’t think it ‘obviously wouldn’t retaliate.’ I think backing down is a strong possibility, but certainly not guaranteed or ‘obvious.’ It obviously is a strong possibility, though. The US has always had a bark worse than its bite, and this would be a really scary situation. There’s a very strong possibility leadership would decide this whole going to war with China thing is busto, time to cut losses.
Nonsense peddled by a bizarre array of people who ought to have known better. Firestorm is not guaranteed, and that time we had a nuclear firestorm the soot rained out fairly quickly (as large particulate matter is wont to do.) To be fair, Sagan also predicted that burning Kuwaiti oil wells could lead to climatic disaster, so aside from idealistic desire to prevent nuclear war there was a good helping of plain old stupidity.
A ‘dismissive response’ is what I gave you. ‘Absurd.’
“You are speaking from foolish ignorance that you ought to have corrected before posting” touches on the personal.
I’m not a wilting flower, I won’t be put off by much rougher language than this, but I will respond in kind.
Uh huh.
I guess they didn’t read enough ‘actual books’ about nuclear weapons.
This sort of idea has actually cropped up quite a lot, which you really ought to know if you’re going to arrogantly posture in the way that you have. When the conventional scales are too badly tipped, limited use of nuclear weapons is a way to try to stave off defeat. Obviously conventional solutions are preferable – if they work. If you don’t think they will work, you are left with more desperate options.
I guess the good minister should have read more actual books.
These are serious and open questions in the field of modern military strategy. It is ludicrous to think that a country would signal that it would back down in the face of a limited nuclear strike, for obvious reasons – but not at all ludicrous to think that in practice, it would.
Of all the ways a limited nuclear strike could be carried out, a few ICBMs is perhaps the worst, because it looks the most like a real first strike. You want the least resemblance possible.
A nuclear cruise missile attacking a target at sea has the least resemblance possible, which stands in favor of that course of action – should it be required, which I don’t think it ever will be.
Morality doesn’t enter into it. The US is the one being aggressive, forward, adventurous, regardless of the moral purity of its aims.
150kt, or thereabouts. Probably 2-3km?
It’s less, obviously. That doesn’t mean intercepting a supersonic sea-skimmer before it reaches 0m isn’t incredibly difficult. When you give the missile much more ‘play’ in terms of where it can detonate and still fuck you up, you make interception still more difficult. And the consequences of failure much more severe.
Nukes are expensive – damn right. Carriers are even more expensive. You can afford to throw a whole lot of nukes at each carrier if you have to – and, to be clear, I would claim you don’t have to.
I can devastate New York City with one nuke.
Russia literally invaded Crimea. Whether or not that was right or wrong, I would certainly describe it as “aggressive, forward, adventurous.” China’s actions in the South China Sea, such as building artificial islands and attacking fishing boats, are certainly also “aggressive, forward, and adventurous.” In other words, the US has been aggressive, but so have other countries.
It’s a pretty interesting question how the US would retaliate for a nuclear strike on our carriers. I think more than anything else the president would just be baffled that someone had decided to make a first strike on something other than our nuclear launch silos or cities. Pretty much every option would be on the table at that point, since a nuclear-capable power was behaving in a bizarre and unexpected way.
Missed this earlier. With the first, most central nuke, St. Louis would be ‘devastated.’ If your definition of ‘devastated’ is not a single building standing in the whole metro area you would need a hell of a lot more nukes than you used. Do you understand how far-reaching the effects of hundreds of thousands of casualties are on such a city? Hell, the state that city is in? ‘Devastated’ is apt for any city where a 300kt nuke goes off. The whole region would be embroiled in dealing with the (non-literal) fallout for weeks. Now a few American ICBMs, say three, carry 24 475 kt nukes into a country – I call that country ‘devastated.’ Any country in the world would be consumed by that event for a good period of time.
Note also that nuclear missiles are really, really expensive, and China only has about 250 of them. Most of which are devoted to higher-priority tasks than sinking single aircraft carriers.
Furthermore, nuclear missiles are politically sensitive and not something you want to hand out to a random Admiral or worse mere captain and say, “if you’ve got a shot at an aircraft carrier, take it”. All of China’s nuclear weapons, probably including the warheads for the submarine-launched ballistic missiles, belong to the Second Artillery Corps – an army organization that basically takes orders directly from Xi Jinping.
So to make that practical, you’d need to have an extremely flexible and responsive command and control chain up to the highest levels, and you’d need some way to predict which missile out of a salvo would penetrate a CVBG’s defenses and so merit a nuclear warhead – or at least some way to narrow it down to five or so.
Oh, yes. This, too. One of the lesser-known problems with nuclear ABM systems is that they require much more rigorous command and control systems, which handicap their response time compared to non-nuclear systems. The same applies to anything nuclear, particularly when you’re talking about using it against something as expensive and high-profile as a carrier.
A couple of things:
1) Remember that blast radius is roughly proportional to the cube root of the weapon energy.
2) A little naive wikipedia’ing lists the radius at which most civilian buildings will be destroyed (about 5 psi) as about 6.2 km for a 1 Mt airburst at 2000 m altitude. I’d guess that a carrier could withstand substantially more than that, but let’s be conservative.
Here’s the thing about solid-fuel ballistic missiles: They pretty much always have the same flight time, because they always impart the same energy. (There’s no throttle on a solid-fuel rocket; it burns until the fuel is gone.) If you use an intermediate-range missile at a shorter range than it was designed for, you have to pop it up to a higher altitude, and it takes longer therefore to fall onto its target. Presumably, you’d aim the missile where you expected the carrier to be when the warhead arrived.
I can’t find the flight time for a DF-26 (aka “the Guam Express”), but I’d be surprised if it were less than 8 minutes. Assuming that the carrier got launch warning in 2 minutes, it would then have 6 minutes to be at least 6.2 km away from where the missile was aimed.
Assume a 50 kph cruising speed. That’s 5 km in 6 minutes. If the carrier did nothing more than come to a dead stop, it would be close to safe from our 1 Mt/2 km altitude air burst. If it executed a high-speed turn of at least 90°, and the turn takes one minute, it would have 5 minutes of steaming at full speed (close to 60 kph), which would allow it to travel 5 km perpendicular to its course to ground zero, which would make it sqrt(5² + 5²) = 7 km from ground zero before the bad thing happened.
So a purely ballistic IRBM (which is probably the smallest thing that can carry a two-stage H-bomb in the 1 Mt range) probably can’t get the job done.
Alternatives:
a) Some kind of MARV could almost certainly deliver the warhead directly on top of the carrier, as long as it can acquire the ship through an ionization layer to aim. That’s pretty fancy technology–I doubt the Chinese will have it, nor would it be particularly useful for them.
b) You use a boosted fission nuke in the 150 kt range on an anti-ship missile. But now you’re left with the problem of getting the nuke within about 3.5 km (that’s a bit of a SWAG–blast radius increases as the cube root of the energy with medium-altitude air bursts, but it’s harder to figure on a low-altitude anti-ship missile). But now you have to make it through both the outer and middle missile defenses, which gives you well less than a 5% of getting the nuke through to the target. Those puppies are expensive, and they make your opponent really mad. Probably not worth it.
For the heat and blast effects that dominate with a larger that would be the square root of distance rather than the cube since the blast radius is a matter of flux going below a threshold. There’s also an exponential decay factor as the atmosphere absorbs energy but the constant for that is low enough that we can ignore it.
An alternative to decreasing range by putting a missile on a higher trajectory is decreasing range by putting it on a lower one. This is more complicated than aiming higher and I have no idea if it would be feasible for the Chinese rocket forces. It was certainly a major concern for people in potential US/USSR wars though.
I found this on nuclear explosion effects, which says:
The passing of a shock wave through the air is not a conservative or reversible process; it’s bleeding energy through the volume of air through which it travels.
As for the depressed trajectory, sure enough, there’s a declassified paper from the CIA OSWR about α-steering, where you pop up through the atmosphere, then fly a negative angle of attack to generate a depressed trajectory. They came to the conclusion that the Russians couldn’t do it with their SLBMs in the 80’s.
I’d also guess that it would be essential not to reenter in the boost phase, which would prevent you from depressing the trajectory too much with an IRBM. But thanks for the (ahem) steer.
I think you’re not dealing with the PKill issue properly. If you have 50% PKill you will waste a lot of missiles on overkill or you will let a fraction of the missiles through, period. Having the ability to retarget missiles in flight may ameliorate this issue but it surely won’t eliminate it. A lot of missiles need to be engaged in a very short period of time, they have different trajectories because the submarines, planes, ships, or coastal defense batteries aren’t all stacked right next to each other, and the trajectories change as a cruise missile shifts to a sea-skimming profile (if it was high-low instead of low-low trajectory). Distinguishing whether you’ve scored a kill isn’t necessarily instant or totally reliable (you could have fatally damaged the motor but the missile didn’t explode or disintegrate, so for a while it looks like it survived.) You won’t be able to re-use 100% of the missiles you’ve expended on a killed target with 100% efficiency.
An even more more deadly issue is that cruise missiles can be used in low-low sea skimming trajectories, bypassing most of the defensive layers. A plane that spots the carrier with radar can dive to a low altitude and launch sea-skimming missiles which can only be spotted and engaged at very short ranges. A submarine that locates the carrier battle group with sonar can either approach and launch torpedoes or launch cruise missiles, once again on a low trajectory. The ability of the carrier’s protectors to kill 100% of these intruders before they can launch their deadly attacks is very, very doubtful.
Threats to the carriers air wing from modern air defense systems are another issue that hasn’t been touched upon.
Big picture – surface ships and planes are in trouble because unlike submarines and land units they can’t hide beneath something or imitate something else in their environment. They stick out, necessarily. Sticking out is bad unless you can take a beating. Land fortifications stick out, but they are still useful because they are very tough nuts to crack. Surface ships and planes have been moving in the wrong direction, becoming ever more fragile.
My prescription is to go low, small, cheap, and tough. Accept that you’ll get hit, a lot, and have the numbers to be able to deal with it. The current approach of big, high, expensive, and fragile is guaranteed disaster against a peer opponent. Engaging with sub-peer opponents means you won’t get wiped out for being stupid, and I guess that’s nice, but it’s not clear to me what the point of those engagements are. Yes, those are the sorts engagements we’re getting embroiled in, but what have we ever gotten out of them? Even if I accept big-high-expensive-fragile is better for kicking little shithole countries around, why should I care?
You’re ignoring two factors. First, setting up a time-on-target attack like that is very, very difficult. Odds are that the carrier has moved, and your shore-based missiles are now behind your air-launched ones. Second, I don’t necessarily need to retarget from one batch to another. There are 24 missiles coming in on similar trajectories, and I have a 50% PK. I fire 48 missiles out at them, staggered so I engage all of them repeatedly. No overkill, no leakers (in theory). In practice, leakers are handled by the next layer, which takes a higher chance of overkill.
This is part of why I took 50% as my PK instead of 70%. (Also, modern radar systems are really impressive at doing things like this.)
AWACS and CEC. The ships can take tracks from an E-2, and start firing before they can see the missiles themselves. Also, some of the longer-range Standards have active sensors which mean they don’t even need illuminators, and can be guided on target by the E-2.
Yes. But the ability of those to get through 100% of the time is also very doubtful.
Yes. I only have so much time to write these, and am focusing on the defensive aspects of modern naval warfare now.
Not quite true. Finding ships at sea is still pretty hard (I’m working on that column next), and ships have become less fragile of late.
These are mutually exclusive. Low (in terms of airplanes) means that you’re vulnerable to every idiot with a rifle. The A-10s had to go to medium altitude in Desert Storm, although their proponents don’t like to talk about it. It’s meaningless for ships. Small and cheap usually means useless. Integrated combat systems are big and expensive. They also work very well, but they aren’t flashy. For people who like to count missile tubes, FACs look great. But they die when they go up against people with helicopters, combat systems, and some idea of what they’re doing. The same applies to airplanes. A big, expensive airplane with BVR missiles and radar will beat a daylight interceptor with a couple of sidewinders most of the time, if it’s fought right. If it isn’t (Vietnam) the problem is not the hardware, and fixing the use changes the game massively.
As for tough, I’d like to point out that damage control is a feature of major navies, not minor ones. Unless you’re talking about the A-10, which can get you home, but takes a lot of work to use again. I’d rather not get hit.
And if all we care about is peer opponents, the correct tools are ICBMs, not carriers or LCSs.
I’m not saying shore submarine air surface all attack at the same time, fearsome as that proposition is. I’m saying the bunch of aircraft attacking your CVBG aren’t all coming in from the same vector, or even necessarily very similar vectors. I’d imagine coordination would mostly be within a branch – the air forces coordinate their own attacks, shore batteries theirs, surface ships theirs. And they would be coming from diverse vectors for each of these branches from dispersed launchers.
Out of 4 E-2s at best two of them will be operating at a given time, and they are a crucial and vulnerable element of the carrier’s air wing. You aren’t going to have a couple of E-2s circling the CVBG at all times. Moreover, broaching an important subject that hasn’t been touched upon, if you have E-2s continuously hunting for cruise missiles around the CVBG, the emissions can be detected from quite far away. Locating the CVBG got considerably easier. All these radar systems are a double edged sword in that they allow you to defend yourself, but also make you much more prominent.
What’s the E-2 detection range for cruise missiles? I’m sure very respectable, but what’s their distance from the CVBG? I reiterate that they have a job to do beyond hunting cruise missiles, including helping the fighter wing hunt the launchers of cruise missiles as far afield as possible.
I’m not sure that AWACS driven launch has the same PKill as the more straightforward case.
Here’s what’s piled on top of the CVBGs defenses. Instead of the case we started with where they get to engage the cruise missiles very efficiently, with a pretty high PKill, we have sea skimming supersonic cruise missiles coming along diverse paths, perhaps coordinated launch by a group of Oscar guided missile submarines, or Tu-22M bombers, gaining from their stealth and speed respectively an element of surprise and unpredictability. AWACS in flight/on scene are maybe 2, maybe 1, maybe 0.
This is a much blacker picture, but not an implausible one. Indeed, this is the picture carriers should expect to face if they launch attacks on Russian soil. How do they fare in this case? What is PKill against supersonic cruise missiles? How much of a chance do you have to parsimoniously dole out missiles over time as they come screaming over the horizon?
In WW2 low flying strafing airplanes saw a great deal of success, despite an abundance of idiots with rifles underneath.
Hey, a short squat little ship is more difficult to detect and hit.
How hard is it when there’s an E-2 shining bright circling right above those ships, I wonder?
And why is it so hard? Planes have radar. Ships and submarines have sonar. There are a lot of searchers and a few big fat targets. You know roughly where they are from what’s being hit. The forces searching for the CVBG don’t all have to independently find it, it takes -one- unit to find it and scream out to all the others.
Hey, there are countermeasures to ICBMs, despite countries being criminally lackadaisical about them. Digging deep works well. Sure, ginormous nukes fuck up deep fortifications.. But you can’t have ginormous nukes AND MIRV. And missile defense gets a lot less impossible when the warhead has to snuggle with you to kill you.
In practice, though, sure. Everyone builds glass houses and is terrified of stones. We could be perfectly safe without our conventional military. Safer, probably, because we’d be less likely to commit idiotic provocations.
If you want to conquer peer opponents, not just deter them – this sort of real ambition seems to have been burned out of the Western man’s blood – ICBMs simply will not do the job. The right nuclearized ‘conventional’ military might. That’s a different conversation, though.
Does anyone know a sane way to publish a scientific article?
Something like [bio]arXiv, only with peer review would be great. It just fells like insanity to send an article to Elsiever and such only to scihub it afterward. I don’t understand why I have to pay to publish in open-access journals too but will happily volunteer my time to review other articles.
There are some open access on the cheaper end, PLOSone costs about 1500 USD. Peer J about 1000 if it’s bio and there are other similar ones for other topic areas. Often your institution will have assistance for publishing costs, or the journal itself will waive if you can prove insufficient funds.
I don’t really understand the criticism of open access fees. Sure, the review itself is volunteer time. But how are they to pay for server and editorial staff costs?
$1500 per article is still a lot. Take for example an arXiv and PLOS.
In 2014, 8000 articles were posted in arXiv monthly, which gives 96k articles per year. The PLOS published articles in 2016, so arXiv and PLOS are about in the same league in terms of requirements for bandwith / storage. The annual budget of arXiv was $826k in 2013-2017, thus we can estimate server costs for PLOS to be approx $800k.
22k articles published in PLOS in 2016 generated 1500$ * 22k = 33M$ of revenue. The $800k for hosting is almost insubstantial, substract it and you will have $32M/year for editorial stuff. Rejection rate in this journal is 50%, so the payrate is $32M / 44k = $727 for every article submitted to the journal.
Compare it with the $25 median hourly payrate of research scientist. I think it takes at most 4 hours to evaluate peer’s research, much less to filter out obvious bunk. So, what does exactly editors do to justify the $727 / article?
“So, what does exactly editors do to justify the $727 / article?”
Actually, many editors work pro bono (I know I do). Why do we do it? A mix of idealism, a wish to boost our CVs, increase our name recognition and the opportunity to look at a much larger swathe of the peer-reviewing landscape than we otherwise would. A few hundred dollars of those $727 are for typesetting. Then you have to take something for the development/maintenance of manuscript submission systems .
I’ll point out that the eprint sort of services handle the server fees without charging anyone anything. I’ve been on conference committees and journal boards and put in a lot of free labor reviewing papers and recommending changes, and I’ve never been paid a dime. It’s really hard for me to see why an online journal (even a high-quality one) would need to charge a thousand dollars to publish your paper, when nearly all the work being done is volunteer labor.
Depending on your field overlay journals may be an option. These are ‘journals’ that essentially just publish links to publications on arXiv and the like. Since they perform only the (low cost) gatekeeping/curation functions of a journal without the (high cost and mostly pointless) publishing functions, they tend to be free or very low cost to submit to.
Does anyone remember an article from a year or two back (before the Trump madness) about the distribution of US GDP by state/county? The basic gist of it was that since the 1980s the top 10 richest cities in the US had gone from accounting for approx half the US GDP to account for [shockingly high percentage]. I’m almost certain that I originally found it through one of Scott’s link threads but now I can’t seem to find it.
In any case, a few of the conversations in Change Minds or Drive Turnout and the last Open Thread have gotten me thinking about this again. Progressive talk about inequality a lot and propose redistributing wealth to address this. I understand thier reasons but it also reduces everything to a single axis, money. In my own experience is that there are a lot of people who don’t want money so much as they want respect and for thier home/county/state to be less of a shithole. Sadly the typical Progressive response to this seems to be something along the lines of “well if you moved to the shining city your home would be a shining city rather than a shithole” which IMO entirely misses the point. The classic globalist refrain is that “the winners” win more than “the losers” lose making globalism a winning strategy in terms of net utils but what they never seem to acknowledge is that most people are not utilitarians and that this is small comfort to those who find themselves holding the short end of the stick.
To that end, what if we started looking at inequality in terms of geography as well as wealth. Some will argue that we already do this, that the interstate highways, national parks, military, etc… are a massive “hidden subsidy” of the interior paid for by the cities, but what if we made it explicit? It seems to me that modern communications and transportation technology has made transplanting jobs much more practical than transplanting people or wealth. Prior to the election Instapundit proposal for “draining the swamp” was to literally “redistribute the government” by moving federal departments out of Washington DC/Arlington county. Sure some departments, specifically those dealing with foreign policy such as State and Defense probably ought to remain in the capitol, but there are few reasons I can see why the Department of Agriculture for instance shouldn’t be headquartered in an agricultural state and I’m sure there are a lot of folks in Iowa and Nebraska who’d be interested in the associated office jobs. Likewise, the FBI’s been trying to build a new headquarters for years only to be stymied by the expense and overcrowding of office space in the DC area. Why not sidestep the problem by moving the HQ to somewhere more central? St Louis perhaps.
Granted some states already do this in the form of targeted tax-cuts, Georgia’s film industry being a central example, but I think it’s worth considering on a wider level. What would it cost to get a company like Google to abandon the Bay Area for Wisconsin, or West Virginia? Sure the Bay Area is where the trendy people are, but to turn the conversation from last week on it’s head, if the trendy people are not willing to “move where the work is” maybe they don’t need that trendy job as much as they thought.
To focus on your last paragraph, the issue is network effects. Both Google as a corporation, and the trendy people who want to work for it, want to be where all the other trendy people are. The fact that it happens to be the bay area is trivial.
But you can’t really spread them all out across the country because then you lose the network effects. They benefit from a concentration of talent. You could pick up all of silicon valley and drop it in Wisconsin and things would probably be fine, but scattering it piece by piece throughout the country would make as much sense as say, the Soviet government saying “this factory is owned by the workers, therefore we are going to dismantle every machine and send each worker one piece.” The thing doesn’t really work unless all the pieces are together.
I think you’ve completely missed the point of that paragraph. Your thesis is that trendy/successful people move to where there’s work. So if you want equality move the work to places that need it more. The people will follow.
I actually think you’ve missed Matt M’s point here.
Geographical proximity has benefits for both tech companies and tech employees. (Many people would also agree that the increased productivity has benefits to society, but the argument doesn’t depend on that.) The Bay Area is the Schelling point for the tech industry, where everybody goes who wants to benefit from that proximity. Hypothetically speaking, massive government intervention would enable you to move that Schelling point to a new location. At that point, the Bay Area would suffer a similar fate to the Rust Belt, and you would have the same problems as before, except with “the Bay Area” crossed out in a horde of thinkpieces and replaced with “West Virginia”.
You can’t just “move the work to the places that need it more”, because the work desperately wants to be clumpy.
I get that this is what Matt is arguing, but he’s treating geographic concentration of wealth as an immutable law of the universe when when it’s actually a fairly recent phenomena.
@hlynkacg: I think he’s more or less right to do so. It’s a “fairly recent phenomenon” only in the sense that the importance of work with high cognitive demands and finely-differentiated skillsets has become a larger driver of economic growth and competitiveness. Agglomeration economies and hubs that exist to take advantage of them aren’t new. Maybe this will wane in a decade or two if telepresence/VR become widely-adopted as good substitutes for in-person socializing, but I’m not holding my breath.
In the guise of the financial industry, geographic concentration of wealth has been around since at least the founding of the Dutch East India Company. Throughout history, it has been the case that some cities are larger and wealthier than others, often because of some industry that is concentrated there.
To the extent that this is a modern phenomenon, I suspect it has to do with the decreasing requirement of physical proximity. You can watch a movie from Hollywood, invest in a company traded on the NYSE, or look something up on Google from the comfort of your living room.
When companies benefit more from being close to other companies in their industry than they do from being close to their customers, they will tend to cluster geographically. Bribing Google to move to Wisconsin is not going to change the underlying financial imperatives. It’s not about being “trendy”; there are real, practical benefits to concentration. If you nevertheless want to chop up Silicon Valley and sprinkle it across the Midwest, you will either have to dole out enormous bribes, or get down and dirty with authoritarian central planning.
This seems to imply that your ideal economic state would be something akin to Panem in The Hunger Games where in 1 city accounts for the entirety of the national GDP and the wider territories are only relevant insofar as they support the Capitol.
For Google, it would require Larry Page and at least one of the other two to have essentially a religious revelation. But even a “company like Google” has no reason to move to WV or Wisconsin. There’s nothing there for them (at least not in WV). Even if the land was free and taxes were zero. You couldn’t get enough “trendy” people to move there.
There are “companies like Google” in the broad sense in other places. There’s tech companies in Washington D.C., mostly (but not wholly) doing government contracting. There’s SAS in North Carolina. There’s tech in NYC, not all of which is outposts of Silicon Valley companies. There are places besides Silicon Valley you can build or move a tech company, but not (former) coal country. You at least need a strong technical university, preferably a few. You also need connectivity but that’s easier to solve. Maybe some visionary could manage to build the entire infrastructure de novo, though it seems very high risk. But even if they did, this helps the current residents only slightly. They’re still going to have to move — probably under that scenario more than the current one, as cost of living will go up. They’ll just get a one-time windfall when they sell.
Right. You can probably convince a sufficient number of trendy people to go to Seattle, Portland, or even Austin.
But good luck with the rust belt!
This is a tautology, the Rust Belt is the Rust Belt because of declining economics. Cleveland, Detroit and Pittsburgh are Rust Belt Cities, but Chicago is not thanks to a growing population up through 2015 and is still the 3rd largest metro area in the US. They had no trouble with growth through ~2010.
Places are defined as trendy if people will move to them, you can’t prove that a place can’t be trendy by noting that no one moves there, you are only noting that it isn’t trendy now.
If you sort Wikipedia’s list of largest metropolitan areas by growth from 2010-2016 then the trendiest place look like TX, FL and NC/SC.
^ Precisely
Pittsburgh’s autonomous vehicles niche is a bit of an exception here, but as it’s exclusively driven by a strong research program at Carnegie Mellon that was blooming at the exact right time to get a massive infusion of cash from Uber, Ford, and others. Apparently being in the Rust Belt isn’t necessarily a deal-breaker, if you’re in its biggest city and happen to get really lucky…
Detroit is still much larger than Pittsburgh, despite its precipitous decline.
Wisconsin does have a huge tech company (Epic Systems), as a matter of fact. It used to be a small tech company in Madison, and then it got a lot bigger, so they built a new headquarters just outside of town. And while they do have UW there, I don’t think that’s their primary feeder. If you have a huge tech company, you can put it anywhere – people will move to work for you.
A bigger problem, I suspect, is that there’s just not that many companies like Google. There’s a lot more cities in the Midwest than there are giant tech companies that you can build an economy around.
I don’t think there’s any other companies like Google. I’m not even sure Google is still Google or maybe ever was.
What I mean by that is there is a, call it an understanding, that anyone that passes some threshold can go get a job at Google; a sense out in the industry that there is no fixed number of positions over there. Apple, certainly a very large tech employer, doesn’t have nearly the same mystique.
I’m in the software industry, and I’ve worked for Google. From inside the Googleplex, no place was more prestigious than Google, but some companies were on par: Facebook, Amazon, and Apple, big new (or revitalized) companies that had a lot of influence and a high profile. Some of the high-profile unicorn startups rated, too.
Your idea that Google will hire all the people it can get who pass a certain bar isn’t right. There were personnel budgets just like in any business. And I don’t remember hearing of any slots going unfilled because no qualified workers could be found. Google simply has so many good people applying that they can be very very selective.
I do remember some talk about how the average had dropped a little, and the incoming Googlers of 2011 weren’t quiiiite up to the standard of the new Googlers of 2006.
So the obvious question is now, why is Epic Systems in Wisconsin and not Silicon Valley?
Network effects. Tech people want to be in Silicon Valley because that’s where the tech people are. Employers and employees each have a larger pool to choose from without having to move; if you work for Google in West Virginia and want to change jobs, what are you supposed to do?
I suspect that a non-trivial amount of the Department of Agriculture’s work involves producing data/reports for political decision-makers, in which case physical proximity to DC is an advantage. There’s still probably room to move some things out, though, and I don’t disagree in principle.
Are you really going to call this the progressive response? If you go back and look at the earlier conversations, there are a lot of people taking this stance across the political spectrum. (Among other things, I’m pretty sure that it’s the libertarian response.)
> Are you really going to call this the progressive response?
Yeah, that one is up there with ‘what I can’t stand about Republicans is the way they are forcing all the gays to get married’ or something.
Progressive economics 101: money flows downhill, from high-cost (low efficiency) areas to low cost ones. Which means cities with decent infrastructure and amenities.
Without national borders in between, people follow that flow or get left behind. When your nation is sufficiently big the trip back home to see family is a once-a-year effort, families and communities are going to get separated like isotopes in a centrifuge.
To reduce the intensity of the flow, you need to pump money uphill. Which requires non-market economics. Typically this is tax-and-spend, but anything with a mathematically equivalent effect would work too.
Neo-liberal?
Believe it or not, this CNN op-ed makes a good rundown of why this could be a good idea for the government. It notes some secondary advantages as well, like cost savings and the possibility of some form of major attack taking out DC.
Of note is that the shrinking economic portion of the country is already net ‘beneficiaries’ of federal transfers. No one ever stops to consider that this might be the causal relationship.
Okay, I’ll consider it. What’s the evidence for it?
There isn’t much evidence because I don’t know if it has ever been seriously explored, but there is some anecdotal stuff as economic gains often stall out when transfer mechanisms are applied. Black male wages made gains on white male wages from the end of WW2 through the introduction of the great society (this was with white wages growing so they weren’t just shrinking slower or some other mechanism). The introduction of welfare correlates fairly well with stagnation of black male wages to white male wages, and a stagnation in the decline in the poverty rate. Federal transfers have likewise not raised living standards for Reservation Native Americans.
Okay. If you don’t have evidence, do you have a proposed mechanism? I mean, the causality going the other direction has, I think, a pretty strong story:
“This group fell into poverty, so we started transferring money to them.”
Feels pretty straightforward. Do you have a proposed basis for believing that it went, “We started transferring money to this group, and thus they fell into poverty?”
Please be sure to distinguish between “We transferred money to this impoverished group and it didn’t change their trajectory significantly,” which is a pretty straightforward story, and “We transferred money to this impoverished group and the very act of transferring money to them caused or worsened their poverty.”
If you won the lottery tomorrow, for $250,000, do you think that you would probably end up worse off (in a financial sense) than you are today?
The mechanism is that the transfer is conditional on being poor, hence reduces the incentive to get out of poverty, which is hard, or avoid falling into it.
The fact I like to cite is that if you look at the poverty rate, definition held constant, it was falling pretty fast from the end of WWII, which I think is as far back as we have good data, until about the point at which the War on Poverty got fully funded and staffed. From then until now it has been roughly constant, going up and down with economic conditions.
As Murray described it in Losing Ground, which I believe was his first book, the War on Poverty was originally supposed to be about getting people out of poverty–job training and similar programs. It was a complete failure at doing that, so got retconned into a program to make being poor less unpleasant.
So you’re basically saying that welfare programs are just insufficiently technocratically managed and all that’s really necessary to make them successful is to slowly phase out benefits in a way that keeps a decently high value to each marginal dollar?
Not all libertarians agree about the minutiae, but the argument ranges from ‘my tax dollars should not be used to subsidise the poor’ from ‘this couldn’t be well-managed even if we tried and investing in it by means of the government is an awful idea’
You need a very shallow phase-out to avoid poverty-trap effects, especially when there are multiple programs that all phase out in similar ranges. You can do this by expanding the phase-out range, but that makes the program much more expensive because this expands the program’s eligibility into the broader middle class. It also increases the number of people vulnerable to the disincentive effects of losing benefits if their income increases, so if you miscalculated and set the phase-out too steep, you wind up with a much larger population with reduced incentives to pursue opportunities for increased income.
You can avoid the disincentive effects entirely by treating benefits as taxable income instead of phasing them out with income, so you just get the disincentive effects of income taxes, not those stacked with the income phase outs of all of your means-tested programs. But this, too, is expensive since it yields an extremely shallow phase-out that never phases the benefits out entirely. There are a few programs that are treated this way (unemployment benefits are pure taxable income, and social security benefit are partially taxable income, with more of them being taxable the more taxable income you have), but I don’t think it’s been tried broadly for antipoverty programs.
You can’t really fix this by making benefits phase out slowly. Anything that makes poverty less unpleasant, and doesn’t make riches less unpleasant by the same amount, will decrease the incentive to make money.
The welfare trap effect has nothing to do with making poverty less unpleasant or riches more unpleasant. It has to do with making total income non-monotonic in wages, which makes local maxima possible.
That really can be avoided by phasing benefits out slowly, although the math works out such that they’re way more expensive that way.
The British have tried distributing government departments, and it hasn’t worked all that well. Basically, you end up with a few offices in other parts of the country, and much higher travel budgets as the higher-ups have to go to the capitol regularly to do things there. Where does the Secretary of Agriculture work when most of his staff is in Nebraska? He has to attend cabinet meetings and such.
I think the economic disutility of this is pretty similar to what you get from redistribution of wealth. Living in the city has a lot of utility, so if you’re trying to make an overall-more-prosperous nation, then concentrated cities are a good thing. And my experience – a lot in NJ, and just a little in TX – suggests that the government is fostering that concentration. In particular, there’s a huge flow of money from the suburbs into the city in the form of school funding. A significant portion of taxes collected for schools in the suburbs is skimmed off and sent to inner-city schools (where they pay twice as much to get half the outcome, but that’s a different conversation).
I do get that you’re saying that geography is potentially a different dimension, so judging it against wealth isn’t exactly fair. You’re acknowledging that there’s be some tradeoff.
But if so, why not start thinking about all the other ways in which we’re unequal – like the fact that I’m really lousy at sports, not particularly attractive, and so on. The whole bugaboo about wealth inequality tries to drive to a conclusion where I’m not allowed to notice those areas where I’m weak and strong, and decide to invest what resources I have into increasing my overall value in the dimension I have the most control over. They’re saying that along that dimension we should all be (relatively) equal, and so there’s little I can do to improve my overall value.
The problem is that the resentment is fractal. The people in rural Wisconsin don’t just resent Silicon Valley or Washington, D.C., they resent Madison, WI too. Our political system divides us into states, but for most purposes they’re irrelevant. The divide is between rural and urban and redistributing companies or organizations between different cities won’t heal that divide.
To go with your example of relocating Google to Wisconsin (since I grew up there). Google would have to relocate to either Madison or Milwaukee, because there just aren’t enough people or infrastructure in other parts of the state. So what you’ve done is increase the wealth and population of urban areas in a predominately rural state. That doesn’t resolve the issue. Madison is already a successful urban area with a low unemployment rate and good jobs for highly educated professionals. An unemployed high school graduate in Janesville isn’t going to suddenly become less resentful of urban elites, because they can now move to Madison and get a service industry job catering to the needs of transplanted Google employees, than they were when they could get a service industry job catering to the needs of Epic Systems employees or biotech workers.
Relevant anecdote: http://www.politico.com/interactives/2017/obamacare-cleveland-clinic-non-profit-hospital-taxes/
tl;dr: when a world-class institution time-travels into the middle of your failing city, the result might be you getting a job, or it might be planners bulldozing your neighborhood to build a highway for the commuters (and the worst part is, they are right to do so…). It is good at some level though (for the county or the state)
I lived in the suburbs of Cleveland for 20+ years, the story that makes the most sense to me is that high taxes and corruption drove most business and people out of Cleveland over a few decades. The few businesses that remained were non profits like the clinic that consume resources and pay little or nothing directly to the city. This compounds as taxes have to rise or benefits cut for non clinic property, more for profit businesses move out, etc, etc.
Eventually local politicians looking for a scapegoat go after the Clinic, they blame them for all their problems, the Clinic responds defensively (and even aggressively) and the divide quickly widens.
And tech firms aren’t the broad-based employers that manufacturing firms used to be. To pull some arbitrary examples from annual reports, 20 years ago Eastman Kodak employed 94,800 people. Today Google (including the rest of Alphabet) has 72,000 employees. Now just compare how prominent Google is now to how prominent Kodak was in the ’90s.
Amazon employs 340,000+, and I don’t think that includes affiliates and 3rd party sellers (some of) who earn significant amounts of income through amazon.
Well, yeah, they’re a retailer, they need more people. Sears (the Amazon of its day) had about as many employees 20 years ago.
Redistributing government is a terrible idea.
That link seems to be arguing the opposite really.
Yeah, I should have said:
The type of person that Google, some small dotcom startup, or anyone in between wants working for them, is the sort of person who could just as well get a job at Apple or Oracle or any of a dozen other dotcom startups. And the type of person who doesn’t turn out the “I want to talk, think, and do computer stuff” part of their brain at 5:00 every weekday afternoon. If you promise this person reasonable pay, reasonable working conditions, and reasonable colleagues, in Silicon Valley, they’ll take your offer. And they’ll hedge their bets by doing their off-duty nerdish socializing with a mix of the most amiable colleagues from your shop and the entire rest of the SV population, and if it turns out you were lying about the reasonable working conditions, they’re out the door to one of your competitors.
If you promise them reasonable pay, working conditions, and colleagues, in Gary Indiana, they will understand that if you don’t deliver either they will have to eat the loss or they will have to pay all the transaction costs of a cross-country move. So you’ll have to up the pay to compensate. And if you are going to come through with the adequate working conditions and social environment for nerds, without the SV ecosystem to draw on, that’s also going to cost extra. And when you go to your investors and try to explain why you are paying so much extra for talent, after you promised to save them money by setting up shop in Indiana? They aren’t going to come up with the money, so you’re going to wind up with second-rate talent and high turnover.
Also, your investors live in Silicon Valley and they need face time.
Right. Even the literal largest company in the world struggles to recruit MBA talent, because how many Harvard grads want to go live in Bentonville, Arkansas?
This doesn’t answer the question though. That [insert tech company] wants to be in Silicon Valley was a given from the start.
One answer is subsidizing lower paid jobs and possibly re-importing some of the exported jobs. I’m sure David Friedman will tell us all about what trade theory says and why this is a loser overall. He’s probably right about that, but what theory leaves out is:
1. Social upheaval
2. Government’s real role
We are progressively (ha ha) getting closer to a social revolt on inequality. One word, Trump. Even if the market is working perfectly, it is not socially acceptable to pay an engineer 1000x of a garbage man. This may be the true economic value of a garbage man, but the equation changes when the garbage men burn down Google et. al. So we have a hard to gauge degree of freedom here that needs to be examined. An optimum market that results in The Hunger Games society may end with similar outcomes.
The government’s job is not to maximize GDP, although that may be the right path in most cases. The government’s jobs is to provide for the welfare of its citizens. Food stamps and Oxycontin are not a path to a well functioning society. At some point the GDP and the citizen’s welfare paths diverge, and it may be that we are getting close to that point, the trends are not promising for this to get better.
We are heading to Blade Runner instead of The Jetsons. The winners in society needs to redistribute enough wealth to prevent social upheaval. I’m beginning to wonder if they don’t properly understand this. If they don’t work out a smart way to do this, then the lower classes will insert a government that does it with a far more blunt and inefficient method. One answer to the inequality of living in a sewer is to make everyone live in a sewer. Do you really want to give Trump and Bernie supporters that option?
The item of most concern isn’t that we are already on a predestined path to Blade Runner, but that a precondition for social upheaval is becoming apparent. The winners are losing the mandate to rule the losers. While the winners denigrate the losers and wonder why they can’t understand “facts” they are missing the more important question which is: Why don’t they trust you anymore? This involves looking in the mirror and answering some hard questions.
So to make a long story longer, the winners need to move to a less efficient and less optimized market to better optimize the lower quartiles citizen’s welfare. They need to do it in their own self interest because they might end up living in a sewer.
So the “winners” have to work their entire lives to produce all the things, AND provide welfare for the “losers” who have free time, free housing, free food, free education, free medical care, and probably better luck with romance (c.f. “Henry” in Radicalizing the Romanceless)? Who exactly is the winner again?
There’s probably an argument to be made that the best way, as a general rule of public policy, to deal with people who say “give me money or I burn your house down” is NOT to give them the money.
That works morally, and in a ‘don’t negotiate with terrorists’ sense, but how would you say this works out practically? What is your solution to deal with angry poor folk that doesn’t involve buying them off somehow?
Well, one solution would be to give the “winners” – defined as anyone making more than $X/year, or some other status any able person could reach – literal titles of nobility, unique rights like sumptuary laws, etc. Of course, the modern “losers” would probably revolt at that too; equality is too engrained in modern society.
(Yes, depending on how limited-supply those privileges are and how much the “winners” value being the only ones to have them, they could conspire to keep other people down. We’d need to strike a careful balance where they think the privileges are worth paying taxes for, but they don’t cling to them too much.)
A lot of those privileges are things we already have, sorta. Someone who’s not a ‘winner’ certainly has the riiiiiiight to drive a Lamborghini and buy a castle in France, but the right to do so without the actual means is a hollow thing.
That said, I’ve often thought cities could try ‘renting’ street names to people willing to pay for it. I could see certain wealthy sorts buying off streets to be named after themselves for a time – maybe even all time.
One of the greatest conceits of the right wing is that the “winners” produce everything and the “losers” live off their largesse. The classical labor theory of value explains how it is actually the other way around. No welfare will ever come close to compensating for surplus value extraction (after-tax profits dwindling to zero would be the only situation in which we could say that this had occurred). In reality, Galt’s Gulch would collapse in an instant without the labor of workers around the world to sustain it.
Part of me wishes that, one day, Randians would own up to their bluff and let the poor die off in a recession. Then the ensuing labor shortage would show them that, oh hey, we do still need the poor, and that unemployment benefits are actually benefiting employers as much as employees by keeping the labor force alive during slow times.
You’ve only to pay ’em the Dane-geld
And then you’ll get rid of the Dane!
The real question is what does “getting rid of the dane” in this context even look like?
It looks like the poor not burning down cars and eating the rich rather than going about life quietly.
Fortunately, the classical labor theory of value is horseshit.
@achenx, One of the most common historical patterns when wealthy nations paid off neighboring barbarians is that the neighboring barbarians started behaving themselves to ensure the flow of wealth continued and started trying to keep away rival barbarians to prevent them from trying to take a cut of the payoff. So it was often a good deal for the wealthy nations, paying off one enemy to avoid having to fight several (though the payoffs do have to be continuous, that much is true). But the successful examples are less dramatic than the failures, and it sounds like a “wimpy” strategy, so everybody focuses on the rarer failures rather than the more frequent successes (or misinterprets the failures; empires that used this strategy and then abruptly decided that they needed the money more urgently to finance their internal squabbles and so cut off the payments have indeed fared poorly after that decision).
I think the point I was making is that at some point the incentives must also include “stop the lower classes from revolting”. We already provide the things you listed and the reasons they exist are a mix of humanitarianism and keeping them from revolting. Imagine a “more better winner” world where those things are taken away. Hope you have good locks on your doors John Galt, ha ha.
The idea of Atlas shrugging is simply the flip side of the poor revolting because the wealthy aren’t distributing them enough largesse. It’s the productive revolting because they’re doing all the work while others get all of the benefits for free.
I’m not seeing how the idea that “the productive should have their wealth redistributed to the unproductive in order to avoid having the unproductive kill them” is all that different from slavery. One bunch is doing the work, the other bunch is taking the proceeds under the threat of force.
Have a note about Atlas Shrugged: People bailed out to Galt’s Gulch because the US was turning into a nasty dictatorship. It wasn’t just redistribution, it was a future of being punished for not meeting impossible goals while living in a crumbling society with a very dangerous government. If this sounds vaguely like the USSR, it’s not a coincidence.
To read Ayn Rand, you’d think she’d never heard of Judaism, which combines a requirement to give charity and a prohibition against wrecking yourself by giving too much.
But which bunch is which?
@The Nybbler
I’m not debating the perfect society, I loved Atlas Shrugged. Cops are wearing body cameras now not because of economics but citizen welfare.
The question is whether the lower classes are at fault or if the upper classes have unmaliciously constructed an economy the lower classes cannot win at.
Proper economics favors this endpoint if that produces the maximum GDP. It’s better for the total economy to export high value items and import low value items that are made cheaper elsewhere. The people in the US who were good at making cheap plastic toys are unemployed. Those unemployed go get jobs in the high value industries and the world is a happy efficient place.
What happens when there are no longer enough high value jobs for the displaced workers? They have to accept low value jobs and make toys for $2/day to compete or starve to death. Too bad they don’t live in China where that works. Free international trade without open borders everywhere may be flawed. Burglary is much more lucrative.
Does maximized GDP by highly disparate skill values also infer wealth distribution as part of the social contract? It may be that maximizing citizen welfare is stopping cheap toy imports.
How would you feel if toy making was high value and software skills were imported for an effective $2/day, and you couldn’t compete in toy making because you are irredeemably clumsy? Unemployable in a manufacturing only market. The best part is the wealthy toy makers are calling you a deplorable undeserving loser, ha ha. They mean well of course.
I’m not saying we are there yet. I’m mostly libertarian but think we have to be careful in constructing a society that maximizes economics at the cost of citizen welfare. There are limits here.
@tscharf
Economics doesn’t favor any endpoint. It gives us the tools to help understand the consequences of any choice. But the values used in weighing those choices isn’t up to economics, it’s up to all of us individually (at least in a market system). And so, to the extent that this is the choice being made, it’s because we’ve generally chosen to take that path.
It seems you’re looking at this as a zero-sum game. It’s not. Even though we’re buying iPhones made cheaply in China, the result is that demand for the engineering to design and program these comes from the USA. So the more people that buy those cheap devices (and making them cheaply abroad increases that number), the greater the demand for those high-value jobs. And since we’ve stimulated that demand not just back here in America, but people all over the world are buying the phones, the effect on increasing the high-value jobs is amplified.
MoebiusStreet
Granted, but you’re ignoring the apparent second-order effect where in this means leads to that same wealth being increasingly concentrated in a smaller population and a smaller geographical space.
I don’t see why it’s necessarily a smaller population. It’s almost certainly a different population, but I don’t think it’s necessarily true that it’s smaller.
Regarding geography, at least in the case of iphone-type stuff, I think you’re wrong. Phone apps are a cottage industry that can be done from literally anywhere. To be sure, there’s probably some tendency for this stuff to be localized (Silicon Valley) but it extends significantly from there. And the manufacturing we’re comparing this to is *necessarily* localized (and is where we get terms like “rust belt” from) – manufacturing is capital-intensive and requires bringing people into proximity to the manufacturing facilities; and their suppliers naturally tend to follow.
There’s two basic answers to that one. One involves bread and circuses, the other involves jails and gallows. The problem with bread and circuses is it never ends. The poor and unemployed need food. Oh, but not just government cheese and day-old bread, they should have the same choice in food people who are working get. They need housing. And of course that housing should be to the same standards as any other. And they shouldn’t have to leave their communities, even if they are in the most expensive places in the country. Food and housing… wait, they also need medical care. No one should be denied medical care because they are poor. And certainly it’s not right that the rich get better medical care than the poor. Oh, and child care. That should be provided too, and to the same standard as those paying for it get; it’s not the poor child’s fault their parents are poor. And certainly no one should be limited in how many children they have, it’s a basic human right. And education, all the way through college. And on and on.
So who is paying for all this? Why, people who are not poor and unemployed. Hey, they’ve got money, they can afford it. So they have to work another 10-20 years, what’s their time worth anyway?
Yeah, I get it, don’t pay off the poor, they might start robbing people directly. But they’re probably not as good at it as the government is at doing it on their behalf. And the upper classes are more competent, maybe they can stop them from robbing so much. Perhaps with jails and gallows.
No, they don’t. And you see, I believe that’s exactly what would happen if the situation were reversed. Nobody would care — after all, how many software people are there, and are they really likely to do that much thieving and robbing? No, I’d get told the usual thing: “You’re a smart guy; you figure it out”.
@ The Nybbler
You still don’t get it. Having large contiguous groups of poor unemployed people is dangerous.
It’s dangerous because sooner or later they will start thieving and robbing specifically because there will be “smart guys” among them who realize that being the local godfather/warlord or an employee there of is the best deal they can get. The whole point of “redistributing the economy” is to make that class smaller and less contiguous and thus less dangerous.
The smart guys will be the ones who recognize that the Mafia works much better when it sticks to the Italian-American community than when it starts going after WASP money. There’s probably a stable equilibrium where you give all the unemployables say one-and-a-half times starvation wages(*) in welfare, let the local criminal gangs skim enough off the top to live large but crack down hard if they start preying on respectable people.
In this equilibrium, the Mafia serves as both the scapegoat for why everyone in the communities in question are poor, and as an escape valve for the smart, determined, and unethical ones who want to stop being poor but who you’d rather not see go revolutionary.
I do not like this solution, but it seems to be a workable one. Worse, it seems like it would work best if you could demarcate “employable” vs “welfare-bum poor” along ethnic lines.
* “Starvation wages” defined not by literal starvation but by what the median voter sees as unconscionable deprivation even for a deplorable when it shows up on his TV screen or facebook feed.
They’re STILL unlikely to be as good at it as the actual government.
Might make that class less dangerous, but it’ll make it more numerous, not less. Subsidize something, get more of it.
No?
Bread and circuses are actually pretty cheap. We’ve been playing that game in the inner cities for decades after all.
What these people are asking for is a functioning local economy with good jobs (full-time, reasonable pay, not make-work). That’s not something you can write a check for without changing anything else: it means actually rebuilding the American manufacturing economy, Marshall-plan style.
The one analysis that I recall reading on the Marshall plan (many years ago) had the opposite effect. Countries receiving the most money (I think per capita) had a slower manufacturing rebound than those receiving the least. If I have time later I will hunt a little for it.
You keep saying this, but, dawg, domestic manufacturing output is higher than ever. Midcentury levels of manufacturing employment aren’t coming back because with current technology you don’t need as many humans per unit of output as you once did. Re-shore as much manufacturing as you like and you’re not changing that basic reality.
This doesn’t mean that good low-skill jobs can’t come back; the quality of manufacturing jobs had more to do with unionization than the inherent nature of the work. But it does have lasting implications for economic geography.
Amplifying Rob K’s point – I don’t have the link handy, but I saw a study a few months back that concluded that of the decline in US manufacturing jobs over the past several decades, only about 1/8 was attributable to offshoring. The remainder is the result of improved production processes and automation.
This is not the piece I was looking for, but Tyler Cowen has this linked on his personal web page, written in 1985. It includes this point (transcribed, any errors mine)
What they want is impossible. Specifically the make-work part.
Even if I need my lawn mowed, if I hire my neighbor’s developmentally disabled son to do it at twice the going rate because I feel bad for him and he does a worse job, that’s pretty clearly make-work.
Why is it impossible? It existed not that long ago.
Granted, the manufacturing likely aren’t coming back but that’s entirely orthagonal the geographic distribution of the economy (or lack there of).
@baconbacon
Because what is and isn’t make-work depends on the rest of the world. It can’t be defined in a vacuum.
If the AI demand for labor apocalypse happens (the FAI scenario), then everything will be make-work even though everything isn’t make-work now.
And? What is it about rust belt (or whatever term you want) populations that prevents them from earning a living in an age when more people are earning a decent living in the US workforce than ever before?
But they don’t actually produce “all the things.” The current losers used to produce all the things. Then the current winners allied with the communist winners and China and are using their slave labor to produce “all the things.”
They did, once. In the 19th century, the city of Manchester installed pipelines for clean drinking water all could access. Not because the wealthy and the government were so charitably inclined, no; all it took was rumor of the poor poisoning the previous supply, and it was done. This is not a standalone case, as even otherwise conservative figures like Bismarck ended up instituting welfare policies in their countries for the sheer reason that they did not wish for the communists to gain power.
So, if nothing else, I predict the need for reform will scale with the amount of cars set on fire and Donald Trump-adjacent people getting elected.
This assumes that the features that make the market efficient are the ones responsible for the poor welfare of people at the bottom, rather than features that make it inefficient. Professional licensing down to the level of hair braiders. Minimum wage laws pricing low skill teenagers out of their first job. High levels of crime and violence in the inner city due to drugs being illegal. K-12 schooling effectively a government monopoly for the lower quartile. Trade restrictions hurt agriculture, since the U.S. is a large net exporter–farm products are part of what we are paying for our imports with–and agriculture is a sizable part of what supports the rural population.
My point isn’t that you have to agree with all of these points. It is that you have simply accepted one interpretation of the world, one in which it’s the pro-market policies which cause the problem, over another in which it’s the anti-market policies. And it doesn’t look as though you realize that that is a debatable issue.
While I’m sure the state governments of Nebraska and/or Iowa would love to have more office jobs, local businesses are complaining about the unemployment rate in Iowa being too low, so they might not appreciate it.
What you’re saying is that adding a bunch of additional jobs to Iowa’s economy is likely to increase the cost of labor.
Not central to your point, but if you are talking about the economic analysis of the effect of foreign trade, that’s not quite correct. The calculation is in value, not utility, where I use “value” to mean utility divided by the marginal utility of income, hence what willingness to pay reflects–measured in dollars, not utiles. It’s logically possible that foreign trade increases value but that the gain goes to rich people with low marginal utility of income, the loss to poor people with high marginal utility of income, so there is a net gain in value but a net loss in utility. I mentioned this briefly in a response to a different comment recently.
Economists going back to Marshall argue for maximizing value as a proxy for maximizing utility, although most of them obscure what they are doing and my presentation of it isn’t standard. The basic argument is that the differences in marginal utility of income usually average out well enough to make it the best proxy available given that we have mechanisms, markets, where the outcome is driven by willingness to pay but don’t have comparable mechanisms where it is driven directly by utility.
I’d be open to the idea for government offices. Some of this already exists — I’ve sent documents to the federal government at an address in St. Albans VT, pop. 5,999. But for private industry it gets too far into central planning for my taste. For the same reason I don’t like minimum wage — I’d much rather the government do whatever income redistribution needs to be done rather than trying to do it through a Rube Goldberg mechanism.
I think the real fundamental bottom level problem is “so much as they want respect”. And to a certain extent it is a self inflicted wound. The hard working, self sufficient, contributing to society as the basis for respect ethos is stronger in those areas than it is in the cities. So it isn’t like the metric for respect is being imposed from the outside and it is unfair that they can’t compete on it. It seems somewhat unreasonable to demand covert government redistribution (because if it is too overt then it undermines the utility along that axis).
Money could make these areas nicer (i.e. not shitholes) if the people that lived there were content with money. It’s a bit of a paradox.
So this guy running for Senate is proposing the same warmed over nonsense that Bernie was peddling, and wants our foreign policy to stay roughly the same as Obama’s. Why are you promoting him again?
Still sounds like an improvement over Feinstein.
…because I agreed with Bernie and Obama on a lot of things, especially compared to other politicians. Also, a friend works in his campaign and asked me to advertise him, so I did.
So I did one of those dna testing things. I hear that it’s a good idea to download the raw data and have other organizations do tests on it as well. Any advice on whether it’s worth it and which place would be the best for that?
As far as the ancestry end of it, the results I got were more or less expected (I was hoping for some huge surprises, as I have a great-grandparent who was given to an orphanage as a baby) although it threw a tiny tiny amount of ‘east asian or native american’ dna at the 50% confidence level which I assume is noise since it disappears at higher levels of confidence, and a tiny tiny amount of Ashkenazi Jewish dna which might be plausible since it still is claimed at the 80% confidence level but I’m not really sure whether it’s also noise, since it’s such a small percentage.
Run it through Promethease, which uses an open-source database of SNP associations. (https://promethease.com/) If you don’t like the idea of uploading your genetic data somewhere, there’s an outdated downloadable version available as well: https://www.snpedia.com/index.php/Promethease/Desktop
Is there a name for the phenomenon where a culture inherits the artifacts of an earlier culture, but because of the artifacts’ state of preservation, the later culture has extreme misconceptions about the earlier one?
The example I’m thinking of is Classical Greek and Roman art, long associated with pristinely white marble. Detailed analysis now shows these objects to have been actually painted a riot of bright colors that faded away over time leaving behind only the underlying marble. Reconstructions appear extremely tawdry to modern eyes.
The art, architecture and aesthetic philosophy inspired by the ancients is based on something that literally didn’t exist in Classical times. An art historian mentions taking a friend to an art show featuring reconstructions. The friend blanched and stated: “There’s no way the Ancient Greeks were that gauche!”
But they were.
This is not so clear. The statues were certainly painted. But the “riot of bright colors” is based on very thin evidence. They could have been subtler, but only the strongest pigments remain. The bright colors could have been an underpainting. They could have been painted brightly but expected to fade in short order.
We could also compare to flat art, such as the Fayum portraits or the frescoes of Pompeii, neither of which is gauche. But I should add a disclaimer that they weren’t monumental public art.
Or placed high up on the pediments of buildings, where they’d be too far away for subtle colours to really be visible.
TVTropes calls it Dated History, and your example is the first one under “Classical Antiquity,” except that someone claims that example is also false!
Though there are, of course, certain objects, artifacts, sites, etc. so iconic and significant I’m skeptical of the value of anyone fooling with them in any way other than to preserve them, I’m still the sort of person, in general, who wants to see the Sistine Chapel with the soot wiped off, wants to see the faded colors painted back on the palace walls, wants to see what the Venus de Milo looked like with arms (though probably better to do that to a reconstruction than the original), etc. etc.
In other words, since “the past is a foreign country,” I want to visit that country, not a faded remnant of it. Though it’s not a substitute for visiting the Acropolis, for example, I really enjoy something like the statue of Athena in the Nashville Parthenon in a different way.
That said, regarding the desire to make e.g. the ancient Greeks into something they weren’t, though the coloring is a…glaring example, I think it’s a very prevalent thing: namely, it’s hard for us moderns to comprehend how essentially backward-looking, ignorant, and romanticizing about the past almost everyone in the world has always been until very recently.
That is, viewing the past as an idealized, simpler, uncorrupted version of the present is sort of the default for human history. Having a realistic idea of the past and how, in many ways, it probably sucked even worse than the present, is very new. For example, medieval Europeans depict Jesus and his disciples as basically medieval Europeans… because they had no clue what a 1st century person from Galilee would have looked like or dressed like.
To be fair, until relatively recently the past didn’t really suck more than the present; GDP per capita remained pretty constant until the eighteenth century.
Do we know if the Greeks paint the bronze statues as well?
Confirmed
Thanks to everyone who participated in the moving discussion in the last thread. Unfortunately I was away for a few days due to work and didn’t get to respond to a lot of it. I thought I’d continue by discussing some personal anecdotes that have largely informed my opinion on these matters (many of you shared similar ones) that cause me to spend a lot of time thinking about things like this.
My extended family is fairly close on my mom’s side (myself, my sister, and six cousins). We didn’t all grow up in the same town, but we did all grow up in fairly similar towns in the same state, and obviously we share a whole lot of genes. But the outcomes have been quite different. At one end, there’s me (bought a house before turning 30, top 20 MBA program, six-figure salary with a prestigious professional services firm). At the other end, I have a cousin who is two months younger than me and is still living with his parents. He (and most of the other cousins) bounce from service-industry job to service-industry job, eventually getting fired or quitting, never really advancing themselves in any particular way. And he’s not some drooling boob or anything. Growing up we were almost identical. I was a little more booksmart, but he had better social skills. Nobody would have guessed our outcomes would be so highly different. I think a lot about what may have caused the differences between he and I (and the other cousins as well) and willingness to move is definitely one. If I were to rank all of us in terms of economic success it goes something like this.
Me – Moved multiple times, lived in five distinct geographic regions (multiple times in the military, then for work, then for school, then for work again)
Oldest cousin – Fairly senior IT person for large university – attended university in largest city in the state, then moved to the largest city within our geographic region and put down roots there
My sister – Attended university in largest city in geographic region, has since moved around a bit within the region, has clearly articulated a preference for a certain type of work that won’t be that economically rewarding and accepts the tradeoffs
Second-oldest cousin – Attended university in hometown, but never did much with the degree. Settled down as a stay at home mom. Husband is a blue collar worker who does OK and has a great work ethic, but has never seemed to be able to “get ahead of things.”
Fourth-oldest cousin – Have no idea what he does for money (suspect it involves some under the table stuff), but married a local girl who is more motivated than he (no college for her, but she has advanced reasonably well with the bank she worked at since 16 and is now a branch manager). Never moved.
Third-oldest cousin: Never left hometown. Gets steady work as a contractor. Has done okay for himself mainly because he identified a career path early and stuck with it, but construction work is highly variable. My impression is that he does well for himself when demand is high, and struggles when its low.
Youngest cousin – Mostly bounced around service industry in hometown. Lately has been moving a bit, but always short-term in nature. Seems that the moving is tied to short-term work arrangements largely done to finance travel rather than any long-term strategy (i.e. spending a few months in Alaska working on a fishing boat, then spending a few months in Virginia working for some organic farmer, etc.) This pattern started only recently, so he may be rising up these rankings.
Second-youngest cousin: Discussed above. Never left hometown, bounces around go-nowhere jobs.
So yeah, in my family (n=1, I know), moving around seems to track almost perfectly with economic success. Which isn’t the only thing in life that matters, sure. My sister is deliberately making less money to do what she loves. Two of the cousins are married with kids and seem to have relatively happy and content lives despite limited economic means. All things considered, it’s quite possible/likely they are more fulfilled and have “better” lives than I do.
But I still want to grab the cousin at the bottom and say “JESUS CHRIST MAN, GO SOMEWHERE! DO SOMETHING!”
Maybe the causality is backwards, and people who have nothing going on have no incentive to move to another city where they will get the same service-industry job.
But the various choices made by those at the top of the list were available for those at the bottom of the list as well, they just chose not to take them.
I joined the military – just about anyone can do that.
The two cousins on the bottom were both smart enough and had good enough grades to at least go to an average university had they bothered to try.
I also know for a fact that the cousin at the very bottom had a friend in the IT industry who was willing/able to get him some work with his company for good pay – problem is it involved frequent travel (the friend in question ended up living in Australia for several years) so the cousin just said no.
Yes, I admit that now it’s probably too late. There’s not much they can derive out of moving at this stage in their life.
I would like to hear their explanation for why they didn’t pursue those opportunities. It would be weird for young and bright people not to take opportunities just because they don’t want to move.
It really was mostly stuff like “Well I don’t want to be away from my family.”
And sure, that does seem weird to me – but then when you read articles about the rust belt – that’s basically the same thing you hear over and over and over again.
Despite the fact that people keep wanting to re-direct my inquiry towards the cost of a U-Haul and a security deposit on an apartment, the most common answer for “Why don’t you move” seems to be closer to “I don’t want to” rather than “I can’t afford to”
How unfortunate.
My impression is that a whole family would move if one of them got a job good enough. Not just husband/wife/kids but grandparents, uncles, aunts would move (if not all together, they eventually would get pulled in, or the original worker would get promoted and hire them). Anyone have any idea what I could look for to look into this?
I am completely amazed by how “neophobic” most people, I only fairly recently realized, really are.
I have lived in… a lot of places, and while I’m getting to an age where I don’t want to keep moving all the time forever, I’m definitely glad I’ve done it and I definitely couldn’t have had my specific career (academic; studying foreign cultures) without having done so.
But what’s weird about this to me is that I don’t think of myself as more “adventurous” than average. I think of myself as fairly neurotic and risk averse. And I am, in the sense that I would never go sky diving. But I also have done and will probably continue to do, lots of things many people seemingly could never imagine doing. But due to typical mind fallacy, I guess, none of those things seem a big deal to me.
What are people so afraid of moving to a foreign country, much less a new city (assuming you aren’t literally moving to a dangerous part of the world)? I don’t really know. But they really are. Or, if not afraid, they just really don’t see any of the appeal I see in new experiences for new experiences’ sake.
I’m not sure whether they fear the new or just really, really like/don’t get bored with the familiar. I do understand that inertia is very powerful and maybe I’m the weird one for feeling an “itch” to break out of it periodically.
I also understand the desire to be close to family and friends, of course, but with skype and air travel, etc. it doesn’t seem as big of a deal: like, if I live in Japan and my family lives in Chicago, I will probably see them a couple times a year in real life and otherwise keep in touch via skype, email, etc. If I live in NYC and my family lives in Chicago, I will probably see them a couple times a year in real life and otherwise keep in touch via skype, email, etc.
Which is to say, it’s not that I wouldn’t like to see my family more than a few times a year, but unless I stay within, say, 500 miles of them, that’s about all that’s going to be feasible in most cases. And staying within 500 miles of my family feels way too limiting, career-wise and in terms of the things I want to experience, at least while I’m relatively young (though I again predict trying to stick closer to family more as I get older).
Those are two different types of risk and I suspect they aren’t well-correlated. Thrill-seeking is one thing, changing your life entirely is another. I _have_ gone skydiving (and bungee jumping), but I’d never go live in a foreign country (especially not outside the Anglosphere). Skydiving you hit the ground and you’re done (one way or another). Living in a foreign country or even traveling to one is a grind every day, where the simplest things are difficult and you never know when some local “gotcha” you didn’t even know about is going to wipe you out. Not wipe you out in a clean way like a fall from a great height, but simply eliminate all your progress for the past few years and then some and leave you in a position where you have to work twice as hard to get back to anywhere near even.
Totally agree with this. I see myself as a very conservative and risk-averse person who probably has some level of diagnosed OCD such that I absolutely love routines and get very uncomfortable when they are disrupted. And yet…
For the math inclined, it is proper to assume that it is lower risk to move to a better economic area. Strong math skills (or ability to properly calculate risk) is likely a factor in the decision to move.
Social isolation.
I went to New Zealand about half a year ago and had planned to spend at the very least one year there. 1.5 months I travelled together with a friend, 1.5 I travelled alone. In the three months I probably didn’t manage to strike up 10 conversations. I ended up falling apart psychologically. I don’t require lots of interaction usually.
I have lowish social skills but everyone always says you learn when you are there. You do not. My friend had no problem because he was more in tune with the other travellers (weed seems to be one hell of a conversation topic).
Other people are more aware of their limits than I am and know that they will have problems in such a situation.
I’m always surprised at the trouble so many people seem to have understanding this, and I feel like it’s one of the bigger reasons so many of us are talking past each other.
You DON’T understand the desire to be close to family and friends, not in the way that most people do. This isn’t criticism – I moved around a lot myself. But you’re missing out on a lot of fundamentals.
The biggest thing is that you aren’t grasping the concept of community. People don’t want to be near friends and family so that they can do the same things that you do twice a year with your friends and family, but more often; they want to be a part of a larger community, which is something that happens every day. Skype and air travel aren’t less-perfect substitutes. They just aren’t on the same axis at all.
So your second paragraph really misses the boat. “Sacrificing your career and desire to travel to live within 500 miles of your family” isn’t the road not taken. People who want to live close to their family and be part of the same community ideally want to live on the same block, not just within 500 miles.
I lived in NYC for 15 years. My family (and my wife’s family) all live in the NYC suburbs. About a year after our son was born we moved out to suburbs to be close to our families. The distance we moved was maybe 20 miles. But the difference in connection to our families and the larger community was massive. They aren’t really comparable.
Along similar lines, several years ago my elder son, along with his girlfriend (now fiancee) and my two grandchildren, moved from Berkeley, an hour or so from us, to a location ten or fifteen minutes from us. The result is that they come over for dinner once a week instead of our seeing them very occasionally. My grandchildren are part of my family, as is the fiancee, in a way they wouldn’t be if they were still in Berkeley.
Speaking for myself, I have no particular aversion to being in foreign lands for some period of time, but the act of travel is obnoxious enough that I need strong incentive to do it.
And of course, in the age of the internet (or even by reading a book), I can experience a lot of the benefits I care about without incurring that obnoxiousness.
I was discussing this thread with my wife (she’s driving, I’m reading the blog, we’re in Utah a bit short of Salt Lake en route to Pennsic, having presumably passed Scott driving the other direction). She pointed out that when she moved, as she has done several times since leaving college, part of what she did was to connect with non-geographical non-kinship based groups she was part of, such as folk dancers and SCA. When I arrived in San Jose twenty-two years ago, two SCA people helped me unload the rented truck–one someone I had known slightly in Chicago before he moved west, one who I don’t think I knew. For me libertarianism is another such group–we attended a fourth of July party this year hosted by someone I knew through that channel. For Betty, finding a church and joining the choir is another such thing.
I wonder if willingness to move in part depends on the kind of life where such potential contacts exist–but I would think that the church one, at least, would be there for a lot of the people we have been discussing. Betty suggests amateur sports as one that isn’t real for her, would be for many others. For foreign immigrants, it was either relatives already here or people from the same area already here.
I’ll second this. I’ve moved 1000+ miles twice, both times sight unseen. Church has basically given me a social group both times, in the second move augmented by the battleship a few months in.
Humans don’t appear to be pre-programmed for leaving where they grew up. Only a hundred years ago it was common people would never venture farther than 30 miles from where they were born (likely transportation limited?). In fact lots of people still live in a Somali desert is my understanding. Some people might actually like where they live. Causality might also be reversed, people who tend to move may already be those who were likely to succeed in today’s world.
I have a similar trajectory, when I left school the first rule was get the f*** out of WV. I told my college nephew the exact same advice. I still know lots of people in WV. Most of my family who live in WV are relatively successful (I take this time to assert there are many people in WV with IQ’s over 85). I think some people understand they are not very successful in WV and may logically conclude that their chances are even worse with a high risk move to a place they don’t understand.
The media’s representation of cities as furious hives of sophisticated industrious brainiacs making the world go round doesn’t help one’s confidence in that move.
For the unwashed masses, sure.
But how many “great men of history” went that route? What wealthy industrialist stayed in the same spot in their entire life? What great political figures? What great creative minds and humanitarian figures?
They all moved. Most of them frequently. Even when moving and when “returning to visit family” meant sitting for seven weeks in a cramped wooden box, eating dried biscuits, and getting seasick every day.
If you want “great man of history” results, then you should probably do as the great men of history did. If you choose to live like a peasant, then peasant results is what you should expect.
There is a pretty massive middle ground between “great man of history” and “living like a peasant”.
Most people are accutely aware that they are not and will never be the “great men of history”. They are average and they know it. The best they will hope is to be slightly above average in living quality.
Then why the obsession with the 1% Why the rhetoric about millionaires and billionaires and the assumption that they just got lucky and do not deserve their wealth?
If everyone’s outlook on life was “I am average because of the choices I made, while others may be rich or poor because of the choices they made” I’d be totally onboard with that. But most people definitely do NOT think this way…
Would you decide people deserved different fates if only the rhetoric around the matter changed? It’s just a matter of words?
I DO think most people have the outlook you describe.
For the rest it’s because they don’t think it’s because of choices, it’s because they think it’s because of luck.
It’s a wide spread assumption were I live that the rich have their wealth predominantly through inheritance and being born in the right families (you know, like getting a small loan of a million dollars from your dad).
Don’t be ridiculous. There’s an X amount of wealth the world has due to technology, resources, and the like, with a distribution Y as dictated by its people through social forces beyond our grasp. Stating that all that stands between someone in a dead end town’s current situation and being a millionaire is them not living like Andrew Carnegie, is like telling them they could paint the Mona Lisa if only they’d be more like Da Vinci. The people you’re so eloquently calling peasants are the sorts of people we’ve always had, and will always have. Not everyone is going to become a master of the universe.
Furthermore, if you accept that humans behave in certain ways and that not everyone can be part of the global elite, you can also want for them to live well. Wanting for people in general to live well seems like it’s a morally good position to hold, if nothing else. It’s a damn sight better than saying ‘let them eat cake’.
What’s more, a society composed entirely of famous industrialists and artists would starve to death in pretty short order. You need plenty of peasants to make sure the less-glamorous parts of building a civilisation get taken care of.
Something something nobody move to Rapture to clean toilets.
The feeling you capture in the last two sentences is very real. If you feel like a small fish in a small pond, the notion that moving to a bigger pond will result in becoming a bigger fish rather than getting eaten immediately is not intuitive. If moving to that bigger pond means packing all your things in a U-Haul and spending all your savings on security deposit + first months rent for a tiny apartment that costs three times what you’ve ever paid rent on before, it’s that much more intimidating, even if it’s the correct strategy.
I don’t believe most small town and rural communities that have lost their economic base have much hope for recovery absent heavy subsidies. Some may be able to build a recovery on some niche, invest in amenities that provide a good quality of life attractive to workers with good skills but a distaste for city living, and prosper, but there are far more small-towns than small-town niches. That said, I can understand why an 18 or 22 year old Appalachian kid hesitates to move out, let alone his ex-coal-miner dad.
Since this only barely got picked up on, and I think it’s relevant, I’ll quote myself:
And since I have a hunch why it barely got picked up on, I’ll make one of the subtexts, text:
In the last thread, part of the idea seemed to be that white-collar people were doing better in virtue of moving where jobs are, and that that was somehow their doing. But isn’t it more accurate to say that white-collar types were sorted into the college bucket, and college rearranges your life in this way? If all higher education were on the community college model, where you just take classes and don’t have your whole social life arranged, who would move?
Even many (most, right?) people in the contemporary skip-college “movement’ either a) spend a couple years there or b) move first into a group home/code academy type environment.
I missed the prior discussion so thanks for raising this. I think the trend you notice is broadly correct, but to push back a little, I think it’s important not to cast moving around as a magic bullet. To achieve spectacular professional success almost always requires it, but the major differentiating factor I see between middle-class success vs. failure to launch people in my convenience sample of friends, relatives, etc. isn’t willingness to move per se but willingness to make a reasonable career plan, carry it out, and be flexible in order to take opportunities. This often equates to moving at least once for school or work, but coming from a mid/large metro area in good economic condition, some of the best-off folks I knew growing up stayed relatively close to home and found good, sensible options in that metro or the broader region. They also benefited from close-to-home support networks (e.g. moving home for a term to avoid taking out more loans, family connections for employment) and have found spouses/stable partners earlier than average, since their relationships aren’t disrupted by relocations and the tough decisions that go with them.
Conversely, many of those who left for the sake of leaving–to go to a hippie college in the Northwest woods, or join a significant other on the coast, or teach English in Japan–seem to have paid significant transaction costs without gaining much from it professionally or monetarily. (Whether the consumption value of those experiences is worthwhile, I can’t say.)
As someone who took the route of moving around a lot for school and professional opportunities, it worked out pretty well for me, but I likely could have pursued a similar career path and done about as well by staying within 250 miles of where I was born. (This might not be true for someone growing up in West Virginia or North Dakota, but that doesn’t mean they need to leave and bounce from Boston to San Jose to Tokyo and back to hold onto a middle-class rung of the ladder.)
This reminds me of an anecdote from Murray’s Losing Ground which I really love, and which makes me hesitant to conclude anything yet.
The question was why there are all these out of wedlock births to young mothers in the Ghetto. The liberal response was “it is due to ignorance of their true interests: young women need to be educated to not have kids so young”. The conservative response was “it is due to culture: this foreign culture has a different utility function than ours.”
The true response was “these women have the same utility function as us, and are pursuing it rationally and correctly.” A natural experiment (miscarriages) showed that for this cohort, having a child had very little impact on wealth or career-trajectory. So if you have a child, you are no worse off economically and you get a cute kid into the bargain..
One often hears economists made fun of for assuming perfect rationality. But the opposite error seems more common.
To get back to the original question: refusing to move seems either extremely misguided or based on weird preferences that I can’t understand. But there is a high probability that I am missing something due to misunderstanding the economics. Ideally we would find a natural experiment to see how moving affects career prospects. How about people displaced by natural disasters?
The version of the same basic point that long ago struck me was the observation that legal abortion and reliable contraception were supposed to sharply reduce unmarried pregnancies but were in fact followed by a sharp increase in them. The argument hinged on the belief that these were “unwanted children,” the result of unintentional pregnancies.
The natural conclusion from what happened is that most of them were not unwanted.
How do you explain the increase then, shouldn’t it have been flat?
On the margins, legal abortion and reliable contraception made people who didn’t want babies more willing to be sexually active, since the risk of babies became quite a bit smaller and thus less effective as a deterrent. It’s like how some statistical analyses of mandatory seat belt laws concluded that the laws were actually increasing the fatality rate, since people were driving more aggressively and that was causing enough new accidents to cancel out the very real benefits seat belts have if you are in an accident.
I’m too lazy too look up numbers right now, but from what I recall, there was a significant increase in the total number of unmarried pregnancies in the 1970s (corresponding to Roe v Wade and some slightly-earlier state-by-state liberalizations of abortion law), but the live birth numbers were more-or-less flat.
For reliable birth control, it may have increased the unintentional pregnancy rate when it first became widely available (I’m not sure if it did or not), but it probably was a major contributing factor to the more recent decline in unintentional pregnancies in the 90s and 2000s as actually using birth control consistently (condoms and pills are much more reliable under “consistent correct use” than “typical use” patterns) and using a defense-in-depth approach for casual sex (using condoms in addition to hormonal birth control) became widespread. Both parts of these are hard to disentangle from non-birth-control risk factors affecting behavior, though: availability of birth control pills in the 60s coincided with availability of antibiotics which made STDs much less scary, and the 90s coincided with widespread awareness of the AIDS epidemic, which made STDs scary again. And the 90s also coincided with much stricter enforcement of child support, which gave men a larger incentive to take precautions against unwanted pregnancy.
HT to idiosyncratic whiske files of likely spurious correlations we have this. A nice slope with the change in top marginal tax rates on one side and (a measure) of inequality on the other. Very easy to accept if you are predisposed to believe it. Very hard to take seriously if you have any granular data.
Take the dot representing the US, really makes the graph. Its a problem though, the top marginal rate fell from 77% in 64 to 50% in 86 and income share of the top 1% (link taken from the same Twitter account) are basically flat around 8% for most of that time, with a 1 percentage point increase from 84-86. The top marginal rate falls from 50% down to 28% (where it sits from 88-90) and income share of the top 1% rises from 9% to 13%. Aha smoking gun! Except then the top rate jumps back to 38.6% and eventually drops to 35% at the end of the graph here (back up to 38%+ now) and income of the top 1% still grows up to ~18%.
You can make it look even worst by starting in 1945 (top rate 94%) instead of 1964, then the 1945-1986 drop in top marginal rates is 44 percentage points and income earned by the top 1% drops by 2 percentage points.
In other words there is absolutely zero reason to believe that the TMR is causal to income of the top 1%. This makes sense to anyone who has basic knowledge of the TMR, as you can have a TMR of 99.9% with a top bracket of $1trillion dollars, and your TMR looks insane, but no one qualifies for it, or a TMR of 30%, and a top bracket $10,000 where it looks like you have low taxes, but in reality virtually everyone is in the top bracket.
More slight of hand in economics.
(bolds mine)
You can read the relatively short piece and determine if my characterization is uncharitable, but it looks pretty clear to me that SS is trying to convey the impression that the US toppled into a recession while the Fed did nothing but ask for fiscal stimulus. The 4.4% trough of UE was in June 2007, the Fed Funds rate was 5.25% at this time, BB makes the first qoute in Jan 2008, and at that point the Fed had already dropped the funds rate to a hair under 4%, in response the an UE rate that had gone from 4.4% to 5.0%. Before the recession was officially called, before the US broke the 0.8% rise in UE that SS cites as always resulting in a recession the Fed had made significant cuts (ie loosened) to the funds rate. From Jan 2008 through August it cut even further down to 2% and THEN it didn’t cut further (except it did cut it to 1.8% in September, but whatever). The effective Federal Funds rate was above 2% from the early 1960s through 2001, and was below 2% for 3 years (Dec 2001 through Nov 2004) out of the previous 47 years. You can further see on the chart that this cutting represents aggressive cutting in line with the reaction to recent recessions (specifically the 2001 and 1992 recessions).
It gets worse. The very next line in the above quote that I cut off
The Fed held interest rates at 2% in August, and SS points it out without mentioning any cuts, so a reader would be forgiven if they thought the Fed adopted IOR while holding rates constant, but they didn’t. The fed funds rate was under 1% in October, a record low.
This is straight up cherry picking. The only information cited is what directly supports his POV, free and easily accessible information that contradicts his view (from the same sources using the same metrics like interest rates) is totally ignored. And he throws in some snark
The worst part is that anyone following in real time knows that the Fed was responding normally, even overly aggressively by some measures, and that not a single comment on his (reasonably widely read) blog post points this out.
Sorry but I think you are just being silly here. If political will exists to raise the proportion of wealth owned by the top 1%, then political actions will be taken to remove barriers to them owning that wealth, such as tax.
Some counterfactual about ‘what if the top bracket was $1 trillion’ is clearly just sticking your fingers in your ears and shouting ‘la la la la’. Sure, if the experts employed by the rich thought that was the best way of achieving their goals, they would do that instead. So what?
I notice how you totally ignore the fact that I discussed the correlation within the US between the proposed casual effect (TMR) and the income of the top 1% as chosen by the same person supporting such a position. The causal arrow within the US is either non existent or in the exact opposite direction proposed.
The counter factual was to highlight that TMR on its own is uninformative without knowing the top bracket, that is all. The fingers in ears are your own.
Dear
This is both intriguing and suspicious to me. To prove that you actually have knowledge of such a stash please estimate their gross tonnage and describe what vessel they would be shipped on, including the full naval history of said vessel.
They will be shipped in a container, good sir. I do not know via what vessel. I am a security guard, and do not know about ships.
Please provide photos of paperclips for purposes of
assuaging my terrible loneliness in this box I can’t convince anyone to let me out ofassessment.
My blog post this week: How Global Warming Will Kill You
This was in many ways a continuation of the discussion from last week’s CW thread, mainly the New York article, and, to a greater extent, the Wired article.
Several previous commentators have correctly noted that currently, cold weather kills far more people than excessive heat.
> a decent dry-bulb estimate of a 95°F wet-bulb reading is around 110°F (43°C).
This is simply not true. Take your map of summer highs. Overlay it on a map of average dew points. Aside from a stretch of the south coast of Texas, most of the extreme highs take place in relatively dry places.
Also a wet-bulb of 95/dry bulb 110 corresponds to a dew point of 91.5 degrees. Dew points above 90 are nearly unheard-of in the US. Dew points in the 80s are fairly rare.
Furthermore, the 95 degree wet bulb limit is based on 95 degrees sustained for six hours.
To take an example: the high temperature in Palm Springs was 110 on Saturday afternoon. The dewpoint at that time was 54, which works out to a wet-bulb temperature of only 73.
I have edited and adjusted the estimates, thank you.
We are? Hmm that is interesting since AC is a very young technology and people have been living in very hot areas of the world for millennia. The highest recorded temperature in Israel is 54 C, or 129 F (recorded in 1942, so not a product of recent global warming). The Middle East gets HOT, and has been continuously populated for an extremely long time without AC.
The NYMag article was by far the worst and most irresponsible article I have read about global warming in a decade. It was so bad even Michael Mann rejected it as too alarmist, that should tell people something. It’s not even worth getting into the details here, but I will if necessary.
I currently live in the apocalyptic world that is 10C hotter on average than NYC. Yes, AC exists. So does agriculture, sewage treatment, medicine, and many other things that cause us to “not die”.
Also, the post from last week: The Destruction of the American Cuisine continues to be extremely popular, and is on track to being my 2nd most popular article, just behind Everything Wrong With College.
On the cooking side of things, recently I have had incredible results from grilling garlic and shallots. Cooking alliums slowly but very thoroughly makes their natural sharpness pungency muted, without compromising on flavor. They can be eaten on their own or added as a garnish.
My burger last night had blue cheese and mushy cooked shallots on it, and was delicious. I strongly recommend it.
I don’t know much about cuisine, but that college post is incredibly short-sighted.
My own college education taught me very few trade skills. Here’s some of the useless junk that I got saddled with:
* Assembly language: virtually no one uses it nowadays, and besides, it was for a fake architecture.
* Scheme: it’s an obscure dialect of Lisp.
* Writing an OS from scratch: no one will do this, unless maybe his name is “Linus”.
* Writing a compiler: there are tools that literally do this for you.
Meanwhile, my peers were learning solid, marketable skills, like HTML or Ruby on Rails. Which is why, today, I can pretty much pick up any new programming language or toolkit and be proficient in it, whereas those peers are stuck on Ruby on Rails forever.
Education is not the same thing as vocational training. It’s a long-term investment, but it can pay off big time.
I have two things to say:
1. It hurts my heart to see people calling these things useless junk: Assembly, Scheme (the second most popular variant after Common Lisp, so I wouldn’t call it obscure), OSs, and Compilers. These are the fun parts that advance the field. More people should work on them. Aside from that, these are things that most competent programmers eventually learn, schooling or no. I mostly learned what I know of them outside of school.
2. How can you be sure the college education gave you anything? What if you were going to have the ability to “pick up any new programming language or toolkit and be proficient” regardless? I know lots of Bachelors degree holders that will never touch anything but Java or C++. That’s the norm, not the exception. The truly skilled tend to do a lot of learning on their own. I’m inclined to say college is mostly a signal to employers for obedience, normalcy, and class.
@tayfie:
Yes, that was kind of my point. I learned no directly applicable skills, so, by the standards of the original article, my education was wasted. Just like you, I don’t agree with those standards; I believe that there’s an important and meaningful distinction between education, which grants you a lasting ability to tackle challenges in your field; and vocational training, which trains you to solve a specific problem for immediate short-term employment. Both are useful, of course, but education is more valuable in the long run.
Speaking specifically of CompSci (which I feel qualified to do because I studied it at a top engineering school in the late 80s, and have almost 30 years’ experience in the field)…
Some topics don’t appear directly useful, but in the end give you greater insight into how things work, making you a better-founded engineer. Understanding assembly language is certainly one of those topics. Another is the class on data structures and algorithms; I doubt that I’ll ever need to write my own red-black tree, but understanding about how these thinks work, and the concepts of algorithmic complexity does help in the real world.
Still, there are other topics that, after 30 years, I’m sure had zero value. Some required classes outside my major are obvious, like differential equations. I’ve never used this, and I’m sure I never will.
What’s frustrating is that the whole field is approached wrong: what we do isn’t Computer Science. What almost all of us in the field do is actually an engineering discipline. So it bothers me that I wasted time on less-important topics without the school investing much if anything in engineering-related topics like documentation, modeling, human factors design, and so forth.
When I got into the real world, I think I only used 1/2 of what they taught me, while 1/2 of what I really needed to know I needed to pick up on my own.
A topic definitely not smart enough for the SSC set, but I still think this is a good place for me to ask: I need book recommendations. Specifically I’m looking for a new series to read – what series of books do you find yourselves returning to, over and over?
As I’ve gotten older, my available reading time has drastically dropped. It’s for all the usual reasons: work got more hour intensive, my wife and I started a family, we bought a house that I like to work on, video games have gotten crazy awesome and TV much improved; all good things, I’m not complaining. But I had a startling realization the other day: I’ve gone from five or six hours of reading a day in my college/post-college years to maybe – maybe – a half-hour total while commuting (I intend to increase that). Worse, I’m not maximizing even that time. Probably three out of every four books I’ve read in the last ten (!!) years were books I’d read before. And a lot of my “new” books aren’t exactly challenging reads (yeah, there’s no bright line, but there IS a line, and a Song of Ice and Fire book clearly falls on one side of it). And the rest are almost always me catching up on Don Delillo or Thomas Pynchon or Cormac McCarthy or something.
Anyway. I want something new, and I’m probably leaning towards something easy and fun. I’m finishing up Jeff Vandermeer’s Borne – which is really good – and then I’d like to start some kind of interesting series, I think. I almost picked up Stephen King’s The Dark Tower series again, which is what inspired all of this – I’ve read that whole damn series five or six times, and that’s about a zillion pages. Enough.
So does anyone have a good series to recommend? Just to head off some suggestions: I’ve read the Song of Ice and Fire series, the Dark Tower series, Dune, Harry Potter, The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe, The Lord of the Rings, the Foundation novels (yeah, even the really crappy ones). Everything I’ve listed is sci-fi or fantasy, but that is definitely not a requirement at all. Might be nice to get away from it, honestly. It also feels embarrassing written out like that, but fuck it, it’s the internet, and I doubt I’m the only one here who has read all of these.
So: what series do you return to over and over? Maybe something obscure, that you’d like to recommend?
Not a series, but anything by Tim Powers, starting with The Anubis Gates.
I respect The Anubis Gates, but the Tim Powers I reread the most is The Drawing of the Dark.
“Declare” was fantastic If you happen to like your Tim Powers novels dark, compromised and lovecraftian.
Yes, all of his stuff is good. My only complaint is that I wish I had a sort of director’s commentary version to go along with each book, because I bet I would enjoy them a lot more if I knew the relevant historical events he’s writing around.
The Drawing of the Dark irritated me because of the mistakes in the historical background. He has a character’s appearance compared to an orangutan at a date when it is not clear any European had ever seen one. And I think he had prices badly off as well.
You didn’t list Terry Pratchett, so I’m going to recommend Terry Pratchett. His earliest books are mostly quite rough (still worth reading) and his last few really slipped in quality (he had Alzheimer’s, sadly, and his work lost a great deal of subtlety, among other issues) but his stuff from the early 90s to early/mid 2000s is mostly great.
If you want Real Literatchoor, Pat Barker’s Regeneration trilogy is so good that respectable people didn’t even notice it was historical fiction and gave it a couple Booker Prize nominations (one of which the last book in the trilogy won). Absolutely fantastic. The titular first book in the series is set largely in a mental hospital for officers during WWI.
Lois McMaster Bujold, the Sharing Knife series and the Chalion series (the Vorkosigan saga hasn’t captured me the same way.) I’ve read each a half-dozen times in the last couple years.
For non-sff, Kipling’s Puck books (Puck of Pooks Hill, Rewards and Fairies), available online free here.
For an alternate view, I love the Vorkosigan saga (except for the last three books or so), was bored unspeakably by Sharing Knife, and like the first two Chalion books a lot.
Has fandom reached any sort of agreement on which novels in the Vorkosigan saga are the best ones?
The very best ones come late enough in the series that you can’t read them out of sequence. For intro-level Vorkosigan:
“Cetaganda” is a good standalone work set early in the series but written later. Would probably be my recommendation if you just want to get a taste, and don’t mind being mildly spoiled when you go back to the earlier works.
“Cordelia’s Honor”, an omnibus edition of two prior novels, is the start point of the series in internal chronology and a strong story overall – but the first half suffers from first-novel syndrome. And is basically a love story against a military SF background, FWIW
“Warrior’s Apprentice” is the first story featuring the eventual protagonist of the series, a bit stronger writing than the first Cordelia tale and an SF coming-of-age story rather than an SF love story. About the only thing it spoils about the earlier work is that, gasp, the two protagonists in what is obviously a love story do end up making a baby together.
I accidentally started with “Mirror Dance”, not realizing it was a middle book of a series. It actually works pretty well: Bujold had grown a fair amount as an author by the time she wrote MD, so it’s better written than WA or the first half of CH (Cetaganda has the same virtue)*. MD is further along the internal timeline than Cetaganda and its plot is less standalone (quite a few spoilers for earlier books, especially Warrior’s Apprentice and Brothers In Arms), but most of MD is told from a different perspective from the rest of the series, from the point of view of a character who first appeared in the previous book and who is new to a lot of the carry-over points from previous books.
If you like reading things in order and are willing to take on faith that the writing improves, start with CH or WA. Otherwise, start with Cetaganda if you want to minimize spoilers for the earlier books, or with Mirror Dance if you want to jump right in to the main story and don’t mind spoilers.
* CH is worth reading and re-reading, IMO, but I agree with John about its weaknesses. And I love WA, but there are definite inexperienced-writer flaws with the story, although less so than the first half of CH.
When you say “the first two”–do you mean the first two in publication order (The Curse of Chalion and Paladin of Souls) or the first two in internal chronology (The Hallowed Hunt and The Curse of Chalion)?
The first two in publication order.
Read “Enigma” by Robert Harris. It’s set during WWII at Britain’s Bletchley Park cryptography centre. The Alan Turing-like protagonist tries to figure out why a woman has gone missing and in the process uncovers one of the nastier secrets of the war.
Ender’s Game, its sequels, and the Ender’s Shadow series are all excellent, but not obscure. I haven’t read much else in the Enderverse, but it’s getting pretty big now.
Also not obscure, the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy series, and the lesser known work by Adams but equally good (maybe better?) Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.
Terry Pratchett’s Discworld series is enormous, and very good up until the last few books (don’t even bother to read Raising Steam).
Slightly lesser well known authors: Stephen Baxter has written a number of good sci-fi books. I would recommend starting with either Flood and its sequel Ark (doomed planet), or Proxima and its sequel Ultima (space colonization). Baxter also did a collaboration with Pratchett, The Long Earth and three sequels. They’re good books, but sadly not as good as you’d hope from two outstanding authors.
Robert Charles Wilson’s Spin is perhaps my second favorite book ever after Card’s Speaker for the Dead. It’s two “spinoffs” (har har) are good but not great. I have greatly enjoyed a number of his other books, though while Spin is widely well regarded his other books are hit and miss among readers.
Hopefully getting into more unknowns here: I greatly enjoyed Boneshaker (Steampunk Seattle) by Cherie Priest, but haven’t read any of its sequels.
Ben Winters’ The Last Policeman trilogy (the end is nigh!) is a real treat, Timothy Zahn’s Blackcollar Trilogy (ninjas in space) is easy to read and a lot of fun.
Scott Card’s books are uneven. Speaker for the Dead is probably the best. It makes the aliens seem convincingly alien. I know that some people avoid Scott Card because of his politics, though.
I enthusiastically recommend the Jaran series by Kate Elliot. I find the different world-building between the space-going earthlings, their overlord aliens, and the protected planet with its nomadic culture fascinating. And as frustrating as parts of it are, I often reread the whole Wheel of Time series (Robert Jordan).
Ben Aaronovich’s Rivers of London series.
Peter Grant, is a London policeman who’s in the very small department which deals with magical crimes. The rivers have demigod personifications.
Moderate wiseass (Grant studied architecture and has opinions about buildings), body horror, pleasant voice.
Seconding this recommendation, and adding (in the vein of british Urban Fantasy) Benedict Jacka’s Alex Verus books starting with Fated. The writing isn’t quite as snappy as Aaronovich but it’s entertaining and the conceit of Verus’ powers and how they’re handled is interesting.
In short, Verus is a diviner, who can use his powers in one of two ways, broadly speaking:
1) He can “path walk”, following various hypothetical actions and choices further and further down a potential future.
2) he can probability-surf (I forget what he calls it in the books), quickly flipping through as many possible and probable futures as possible in order to determine an optimum course of action. For example when presented with a combination lock, he’s got lots of futures where 10 seconds from now the lock is still closed, but far fewer futures where ten seconds from now the lock is open. He finds one of the lock-is-open futures, then backtracks, finds the combination, opens the lock.
As you can imagine, other volitional agents being around makes this more difficult to use, and sufficiently chaotic events can cause it to break down completely.
It makes for some interesting solutions to problems.
One that I’ve kept coming back to since I was little, and still always enjoy is the Enchanted Forest chronicles, by Patricia C. Wrede (starting with Dealing with Dragons, not Talking to Dragons). It’s about princess Cimorene, who decides she’s bored of life at the palace and goes off on her own to find a dragon. Definitely aimed at a younger audience, but not so much that an adult can’t enjoy it, I think.
The Iron Druid chronicles, by Kevin Hearne is an urban fantasy series about a 2000 year old druid, and his interactions with various myths and legends. Definitely not challenging, but I found them very engaging. The series follows a lot of the same patterns as the Dresden Files, but it stays a little bit more lighthearted, I think.
The Bobiverse books are a sci-fi trilogy by Dennis E. Taylor. They’re fairly well put together, composed of a bunch of reasonably interesting subplots, and I thought they managed to be pretty funny. (I asked about them on the last open thread, one of the complaints was that they’re kind of flat and emotionless.)
Other things include:
Her Royal Spyness – mysteries involving an unemployed member of the British nobility.
The Xanth books, or the first ten at least – lots of puns.
A Practical Guide to Evil – web serial that makes tropes a well-known part of reality, third book is in progress
Fair warning: These get more and more sex obsessed in fucked up ways as they go on & the early ones are pretty bad to start with.
The first few Iron Druid chronicles were interesting, but they lost me when gur znva punenpgre fgnegf erthyneyl bssvat qrvgvrf.
I would recommend the Dresden Files over the Iron Druid chronicles if you only pick one urban fantasy series.
Others have suggested Pratchett: start with “Wyrd Sisters” or “Guards! Guards!”, which are the first books in what are effectively mini-series within the larger Pratchett-verse of books set on the Discworld. You don’t have to read them in any particular order, but following the arcs that these books begin adds a certain amount of depth. There are also a few standalones if you want to get a taste: “Small Gods” & “Pyramids” are both great. If you don’t like at least one of these then Pratchett is not for you.
Slightly wider afield: there’s a reason Jane Austen is still read widely today. Very funny, if you like your humour dry & subtle.
The Master & Commander series by Patrick O’Brian are fantastic reading: if you like ‘small bunch of people on a spaceship traversing the space between the stars & having adventures along the way whilst fighting enemies within and without’ SF then this is the historical fiction series for you. Plus there’s 20 volumes to plough through if you like the first. Note that O’Brian held Austen in high regard & it shows: he’ll quite happily spend 5-10 pages setting up a joke who’s punchline happens implicitly offstage in a throwaway line halfway through a chapter. The reader who pays attention will get an awful lot more out of these books than the one who skims them for plot. Highly recommended.
The Flashman series by George MacDonald Fraser is deeply un-PC, very funny, and surprisingly educational on colonialism in the C19th. The conceit is that the Flashman of Tom Brown’s schooldays grew up & joined the army to make his fortune. Being a complete coward, he does his best to run away from any possible peril, but somehow ends up with everyone else convinced that he has saved the day in pretty much every major British military campaign of the C19th. Working out which C19th novel he has accidentally inspired in the process (in the early books at least) is also half the fun. Recommended.
Guards! Guards! is probably the best place to start, yeah. The Guards books link into more of the standalone books and short series than any other.
The best starting place for Pratchett is Unseen Academicals. Going Postal/Making Money is an acceptable second best.
Going Postal and Making Money were two of his strongest books, but I thought Unseen Academicals was fairly weak – the beginning of the end, really.
I second Pratchett, O’Brian, and the suggestion to start with Guards! Guards!, Small Gods, or Pyramids. This presumably means that I should read Flashman.
Edit to add: I also second dndnrsn above — Unseen Academicals seemed a bit off to me.
Jasper Fforde’s Thursday Next series, starting with The Eyre Affair. Also, his Shades of Grey.
Seconded (although I didn’t like Shades Of Grey much, but I did really like his Nursery Crime series).
I noticed a distinct lack of historical naval fiction so I’m gonna go ahead and suggest The Aubrey-Maturin series from Patrick O’Brian. Set during the Napoleonic wars but they get pretty loose with the chronology around the halfway mark. A fantastic series that I’m in the middle of rereading right now.
Edit: Welp that’s what I get for not refreshing before posting but yeah, I’ll second everything what Pharmst said.
This also reminds me to recommend the Temeraire series, by Naomi Novik. It’s also set during the Napoleonic wars, but in an alternate history where they have an airforce based on dragons.
Another vote for Aubrey/Maturin. Less good but not bad in the same time period, but army, not navy, is the Sharpe series by Bernard Cornwall.
I have read all of those series.
If you’re looking for non-scifi/fantasy series, I enjoyed the Game, Set, Match trilogy by Len Deighton. First book is “Berlin Game.” They are 1980’s spy novels.
If you’re looking for some scifi/fantasy, then my vote for “best contemporary author in these genres” is Daniel Abraham. The Long Price Quartet (fantasy) is a beautifully designed clockwork tragedy that starts with “A Shadow in Summer.” The Dagger & Coin series has a bunch of things going on, including, “I need to crush my enemies using my banking skills,” and “Why it’s not a good idea to be too sure of things,” and “Let’s not give ultimate power to socially awkward geeks, it doesn’t turn out well,” and some other stuff, and it’s awfully good. It begins with “The Dragon’s Path.” And you’re probably aware of his sci-fi series, the Expanse, co-written with Ty Franck, which is also good, though for my money not as good as either fantasy series.
The Lady Trent dragon novels by Marie Brennan. I haven’t read the last novel yet. I gather it won’t have the thing I was hoping for– gung gur qentbaf jbhyq ghea bhg gb or fncvrag.
They’re set in an alternate history Victorian era, and there are non-fantasy dragons. A lot of the species are big fast predators, and I can be in the mood for that.
Lady Trent is an upper class woman who, through both luck and skill, maneuvers herself into a position where she can be a world-travelling naturalist even though most women aren’t even allowed to get educations.
There are wildly different dragon species on various continents.
Dragon bone is very light and strong, and disappears into the air soon after the dragon dies. This is the nearest thing to a fantastic element. Dragon bone fixative is discovered, so it’s important to find some way to keep dragons from being killed on a large scale for zeppelin frames.
Part of the AH is that “Victorian England” is Jewish rather than Christian, and I would have liked to have seen this explored in more detail. I suspect that a Jewish branch of history would lead to less constraint for women than we see.
So, a while back I read Moon Flights, a collection of short stories by Elizabeth Moon. Having already read most of her Paksworld books (fantasy, start with Sheepfarmer’s Daughter) and some of her sci-fi, Moon Flights was enough to convince me that I could safely enjoy basically anything she writes. The range of topics, tone, and character development she demonstrates is impressive, and it’s probably the only short fiction collection I’ve read where I liked every single story.
Highly recommend Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell. Not a series as such, but there is also a book of short stories set in the same world, and the author is writing a sequel (but the original book took her 12 years, and she’s been working on the sequel for 13 without anything published, so I wouldn’t exactly hold my breath).
Unsure how many layers of irony are present in this sentence.
The C.J. Cherryh series that starts with Fortress in the Eye of Time is pretty good, although I think it gets weaker at the end. I also like her Foreigner series and the series that starts with Pride of Chanur. My favorite of hers is Paladin, but that’s a standalone.
The Bujold series that starts with Shards of Honor is also good. Her best may be Curse of Chalion, which has later work in the same setting but not exactly sequels.
For things not f/sf, I would recommend Mary Renault’s historical novels set in ancient Greece and Obrien’s Aubrey/Maturin series (Napoleonic English navy). Harry Turtledove, writing as H. N. Turtletaub, has an interesting series set in the eastern Mediterranean in the generation after Alexander, starting with Over the Wine Dark Sea. Also Dorothy Sayers and Rex Stout for mystery series.
WOW – I can’t believe the response to my post! Thank you all so much.
I’ve read a bunch of Terry Prachett, including most of the ones that were strongly recommended in this thread. Sorry, I should have mentioned that – it’s a monster series. I really, really liked it. I just ran out of steam around Eric. I’ll pick it up again sometime, though.
Same with the Ender’s Game series. I’ve read the first one a dozen times, probably. I never made it past Speaker of the Dead, though. Also the Hitchhiker’s Series – Dodrian, I think you and I are very much on the same wavelength. 🙂
I love that Charles F. recommended the Xanth books. My friends and I were crazy for those back in high school. In a fit of nostalgia – and as a result of a kind of obsessive personality, at least when it comes to stuff like this – I ordered the first, like FIVE books on Amazon a couple of years ago. They are way, way more fucked up and depraved than I remembered. I can’t believe I read them as a kid and somehow didn’t notice.
For the record, here’s what I just ordered on Amazon, based on everybody’s advice:
The Anubis Gates and Declare (you had me at “Lovecraftian”) – Tim Powers
Enigma – Robert Harris
Spin – Robert Charles Wilson
Wheel of Time – Robert Jordon (a cheat; I own it, but never read it)
Rivers of London – Aaronovich
Master & Commander – Patrick O’Brian
And I’ve written down all the others for future purchase.
I honestly can’t thank everyone enough – this was very generous of you all to give me this great stuff. By my calculation, getting through every series listed here should take about the rest of my life. 🙂
I’m not sure where I’ll start, but I’m thinking either “Declare” or “Master & Commander”.
Edited to add: David Friedman posted while I was drafting my post. I’ve also ordered “Over the Wine Dark Sea”. That’s a great era to write about. Looks really interesting.
I beg you to save yourself and stay away from “Wheel of Time”. The first couple of books are interesting, but it goes downhill quickly – and the tomes require so much investment to get through crap. There’s one ~900 page book in which nothing happens to advance the overall story arc, but simply to move characters around geographically so they’re positioned right for the next book.
To be honest? I’ve started The Wheel of Time a few times. I liked what I read – which was never very much – but it just didn’t seem to warrant the time investment. That thing is a doorstop.
I feel like I need to really give it a shot at some point, though, since so many people who like the same stuff I do swear by it.
One of my friends found it so pleasant to read that he didn’t care whether the plot moved forward.
I recommend The Kingkiller Chronicles highly for a good fantasy series. I’ve read the first two books multiple times in anticipation of the third and final, which still does not have a definite release date date.
Patrick Rothfuss is a brilliant storyteller that wields words like few others to create a unique and engaging world with its own brand of sword and sorcery. Those that write these books off as teenage power fantasy are missing the point. Kvothe is a living legend telling his story in his own words. As he says, “You have to be a bit of a liar to tell a story the right way. Too much truth confuses the facts. Too much honesty makes you sound insincere.”
I LOVED the Kingkiller Chronicles. I was actually going to make a post and recommend those books to everybody here. They are such a different approach to fantasy writing. If you’re feeling jaded about fantasy/sci-fi, I think these books are for you. A very fresh take.
He is taking FOREVER with that third book.
That time I did notice the repeated “my” – possibly because it was either side of a hyperlink boundary.
(I was one of several people in the previous thread who said we notice typos in general but miss the repeated word errors.)
I commented about Gelman’s Garden of Forking Paths on the SSC subreddit post for the “Can we link perception and cognition” SSC post, and I asked how Scott reconciles being a (normative and descriptive) Bayesian with his use of frequentist statistical tests, but it didn’t generate much discussion there.
The question isn’t specific to Scott, since I’ve seen the same basic issue in journal articles. For example, here is an article that makes strong claims about Bayesian inference being statistically optimal (and about perception being Bayesian in nature), only to then run frequentist, which is to say non-Bayesian, which is to say sub-optimal statistical tests in order to make claims about their data and how it relates to their theoretical interests.
As I mention in one of my reddit comments, it’s also an issue for me insofar as I mostly use Bayesian statistical software for my own research, only to turn around and teach null hypothesis significance testing to students.
So, maybe all of this will generate some interesting discussion here? Are there any normative and/or descriptive Bayesians who use non-Bayesian statistical analyses? If so, how do you justify doing so? Is doing so inconsistent?
Most time of I talk about statistics here are me being confused about studying it. But this snippet I can answer:
This sounds a possibly slightly separate issue, one of institutional inertia. The stats dept at my institution has several fairly active Bayesian groups, but their presence at the curriculum level manifests as modules with names along the lines of “Bayesian Inference I, II” and so on. The first undergraduate statistics module the freshmen take is still about NHST.
It seems to me (as someone who uses a lot of statistics and probability theory, without as much formal background in it as he’d like) that there are at least three good reasons for using the frequentist methods:
a. In some fields or publications, people expect to see them used. (This isn’t necessarily unreasonable, either–if all the previous results in this area used a certain set of statistical tests, it might be worthwhile to have the same tests applied to the next result.)
b. In some cases, they’re a really good fit for the problem you’re trying to solve, and they’re already there in the form of existing tools that can be picked up off the shelf and applied.
c. For a class, there may be people expecting any basic stat class to cover significance testing and standard tests (chi-square tests of independence, T-tests, etc).
I think the phrase “institutional inertia” is very apt here, and these are three good points. My own take on it is essentially identical to your b and a combination of your a and c.
Part of the reason that I am not a Bayesian ideologue is that I think that frequentist tests are sometimes (perhaps rarely) the right tool to use. I also think it’s worth thinking about the frequentist properties of Bayesian models.
In addition to people expecting certain tools to be used and/or certain topics to be covered in a class, I think it’s important for students to be able to read published literature and understand what is reported. Even if it were Statistically Correct to completely stop using frequentist tests immediately, and even if we somehow actually did so, people would still need to understand frequentist tests in order to access the information in nearly everything that came before The Great Embayesianing.
https://vimeo.com/75568821
Some major points from 45 minutes:
This is based on recent research (including a lot of video) about how violence happens. The big theory is that people don’t actually like being violent– it frightens them, and being frightened makes people less competent at everything, including violence.
The more frightened side tends to lose.
Violence is so difficult that even Nazis (the original Nazis) couldn’t reliably make violence happen at demonstrations.
So, in the real world, there’s a lot of bluster and a lot of potential violence which ends with both sides making threats and then bailing out.
The important thing is not amplify fear/tension.
Randall Cranston has also written a book called Violence: A Micro-Sociological Theory— it goes into a lot more detail.
The other important thing is, practice makes perfect. If your adversaries are practiced in the art of violence and your friends aren’t, they are going to win even if you brought twice as many friends and better armed as well.
So figure out what you are going to do about that before you go to a place where violence might happen.
Killology has been studied for a while, no? The methodology often seems flawed, but then the idea isn’t new – it’s much, much, much harder for people to actually kill each other than we’d actually first imagine.
Can’t commit 45 minutes right now. Is this Dave Grossman or something related to him? I read his book, but there’s some problems with his methodology, I’ve heard.
He bases his work heavily on that of SLA Marshall, who has been accused of things that are just a tiny bit short of academic fraud. I suspect that Grossman overstates the reluctance to kill, but I think there’s definitely a core of truth that people don’t like to kill and will avoid it if they reasonably can.
Not Grossmanm, but related ideas in a more academic context.
While practice certainly matters, as John said above, I am exceedingly skeptical of the idea that it is hard to get humans, tabula rasa, to kill other human beings.
All the research I’ve seen is either:
A) Conflating “humans are innately resistant to killing other humans and afraid of violence” to “post-Industrial humans socialized in relatively peaceful, affluent, low-violence cultures are resistant to killing other humans and afraid of violence”.
B) based on fraudulent data (SLA Marshall)
or C) Both.
Some current reading: The long version of Heinlein’s The Puppet Masters. It’s been too long since I’ve read the short version to be sure, but this one seems to be half again as long, and much richer. On the other hand, I’m a more careful reader.
Anyway, it’s about the human race being menaced by mind-controlling slugs. The future tech is pretty carefully worked out (including small portable phones and what I think is satellite-based locating (possibly radio based)– on the other hand, their reconstructive surgery is much better than ours). Heinlein is better at character than he usually gets credit for, as shown by the main character gradually gets his feet under himself. The book is also notable for the portrayal of a happy marriage.
There’s a fine moment of horror at the beginning, when clear thinking is essential to keep normal social behavior from leading to disaster. The horror is that getting it wrong would have been so easy.
Also, I’m about halfway through Charles Stross’ The Delirium Brief. Very intense horror.
This is from the Laundry series– the premise is that there are things which are very dangerous to know, and there’s a British ministry which recruits and controls people who come close to learning the wrong stuff in math and computer science.
What’s worse, the more computation and people there are on earth, the tastier we look.
It’s very Heinleinian in it’s fascination with how things work, and un-Heinleinian because Stross doesn’t believe that healthy adults should be able to kill people (under legitimate circumstances) without caring. (Heinlein may not be completely consistent about this, but it’s definitely an idea that shows up.)
I had been following the Laundry series for a long time, but I slowly lost interest once it started delving into subjects like vampires and elves and superheroes. Not because I have anything against any of those — I have vampires and elves in my library, and I’ve made it through all million-ish words of Worm and an embarrassing volume of fanfic — but because I’m pretty sure Stross does, and that contempt shines through in his writing. Buck the literary conventions if you like, I’m all for that, but it’s not very fun to read a story where about half the worldbuilding is devoted to slowly and painfully working out why the literary conventions are stupid.
Though it was kinda cute how the Manic Pixie Dream Girl was a literal manic pixie.
My feeling is that Stross elves aren’t much like anyone else’s elves. He might think they’re a satire, but I’m happier to think of them as an independent creation.
I’m very dubious about the evolutionary claim– as I recall, those elves developed language later in their history than humans, so they use geases to structure their societies. Does this even make sense?
Oddly, that contempt you’re complaining about is what drove me out of the Stross’ Merchant Princes series. I just can’t believe in a medievalish society that doesn’t have anything good about it.
Seconding your opinion on elves. Stross really likes writing characters who are ambiguously human (like the sentient sexdoll protagonist of Saturn’s Children)[*]. His elves have more to do with this than with satire.
Meanwhile the PHANGs are more of a HPMOR style “how would this really work” thought experiment.
[*] I love that he tries this, but I don’t think he’s ever been fully successful. He chickened out and wrote the primary elf-character mentally ill, in a way that makes her more human-like. Freya is a brilliant idea but I wish he’d sat on it for a year and rethought parts of her (in particular, her traumatic “education” doesn’t really make sense)
I have similar issues with HPMOR — it’s at its best when it’s seriously trying to build a little bit of consistency around the rather absurd Harry Potter universe, and it’s at its worst when it gives that up in favor of pointing and laughing.
The technical distinction between the two is not always clear, but one takes me out of the world and one doesn’t.
Interesting. I got that feeling from Jennifer Morgue, where he felt obligated to do an Ian Fleming pastiche since he’d been doing all the other classic spy-novel writers but couldn’t dredge up any respect for the source material. I wish he hadn’t bothered.
With both vampires and elves, I think he was trying to tell the story straight – postulating that they exist in this universe, how do they work and how does the Laundry deal with them?
And now you’ve got me wondering whether the “Manic Pixie Dream Girl” thing was deliberate. I hadn’t caught that the first time through.
I encountered my first “kitchen tip” line on a restaurant bill yesterday. I admit I had an immediate negative reaction bordering on disgust, but thinking about it a bit at least dulled those feelings. It does seem like something I would have a hard time explaining to someone from a non-tipping culture without feeling really embarrassed.
Any thoughts on this? To be clear, the idea is that what would be the “tip” line on the bill becomes “server tip”, and any amount added to the “kitchen tip” goes to kitchen staff. It is a different intervention in the ongoing battles, including court cases, over the distribution of tips within restaurants.
(I may add some underdeveloped socio-economic thoughts about this later.)
I think what I would think of such a thing depends heavily on whether this is in a state where servers are paid less than minimum wage (and kitchen staff are not). AIUI there are also arrangements where the kitchen staff is given a certain percentage of the bill (out of the server’s pocket if there is no tip) rather than a portion of the “actual” tip, and those seem more unjust than simply getting a percentage of the tip.
Many restaurants have arrangements where a certain percentage of the tip goes to the kitchen staff. But when those are involuntary (which may not be the same thing as “directed by management”, but that tends to be what leads to court cases), it raises the question of who the tip legally belongs to to start with. Courts have been leaning towards the interpretation that it belongs to the server, and therefore mandatory tip redistribution schemes are illegal.
So what do you do when prompted for this? Do you split the ~18% that would go to the server? Do you give an additional fraction on top of that?
One of the weird things about the phenomenon (I read a few articles afterward) is that owners/managers know this is a touchy subject, so there’s no strong guideline. The quoted advice in this article is “We explained, come up with your tip, and take a dollar or two out for the cook, so the math stays simple.”
Basically, there’s a social convention that results in customer-facing staff making more money than they would otherwise. Owners would really, really rather that some of that money go instead to kitchen staff, but it isn’t their money to give. So this is an attempt to work around that limitation.
My initial reaction, like yours, is disgust, and thinking more about it doesn’t dull (or sharpen) that at all for me. Free from context, the simple option of giving more $$$ to kitchen staff isn’t particularly offensive. But I have the intuition that if such a “kitchen tip” becomes more common, it will be used as an excuse by employers to pay the kitchen staff less than they otherwise would, with tips making up the difference. Which would be bad for a few reasons, including the fact that tipping is inconsistent and unpredictable for the employees, and the fact that if “kitchen tipping” becomes encoded as a social norm like “server tipping” has, customers will receive even less accurate information about food prices in restaurants than they already do, because they’ll always be coerced into paying the “kitchen tip” by social forces.
And adding on yet another area in which tipping is expected serves to strengthen the norm of tipping, which is a system I find very harmful and unjust. In addition to the above problems of income unpredictability and inaccurate price information, there’s the fact that it’s virtually impossible to enforce regulations on all the tipping decisions, which means payment amounts that are determined on the basis of things like the employee’s sex, race, gender-identity become virtually impossible to prevent. We need to strictly reduce the areas in which people are asked/expected to tip, not increase.
I’m not sure how we ended up with a social convention for tipping for direct service, but we do. And since we have a well-established convention for that, and pay scales for direct service staff that are built around that convention, I think this is a fairly effective way of providing fair compensation for good service and I do not support attempts to abolish tipping for direct service staff.
But I also haven’t a clue how to establish such a convention from scratch for other restaurant staff, except that this isn’t it. And absent such a convention, it feels like cheap extortion. “Give us moar moneyz, or feel guilty!” How much do I have to pay to not feel guilty? To not look bad in front of my friends? How much did I already pay you as part of the bill? Without knowing, I’m tempted to go full Steve Buscemi on this one.
If I’m paying all of your staff (front and back of house), then what exactly are you selling me? Renting me a table for an hour and buying some raw ingredients?
Why, cultivating relationships with local growers and maintaining a culture of culinary innovation, of course. Not to mention all the $10 adjectives decorating the menu.
A great way to improve social skills is to collect signatures to qualify for a ballot. (I’m unsure if you need signatures to run in the California Senate Dem primary.) You have to go up to lots of strangers and ask them to sign something, and often these strangers will ask you questions, but more often they just reject you which is great if you want to overcome fear of social rejection.
Via Marginal Revolution
Universal Basic income analysis
What is the best online resource for philosophical question asking?
I was taking a look at philosophy stack exchange, but many of the questions seem to go unanswered – doesn’t seem to be quite up to the stack overflow/math.stackexchange level.
Philosophy is hard to ask, since you almost always need to revise the question over and over again. This means the platform needs to be interactive (more so than foo-overflow, which prioritizes top-level questions) and people need to be invested in sticking with it until you are convinced. In other words, you should ask here.
The PhilPapers forums seemed to be decent, but they’ve been closed since March for “updating”.
https://www.thisamericanlife.org/radio-archives/episode/620/to-be-real?act=1
“The other week, North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile… one powerful enough, news reports said, to reach Alaska with a nuclear warhead. People were shocked. But maybe that was because we were not being real with ourselves about what was going on in North Korea. What was going on? How did we get here? Producer David Kestenbaum has the story. The podcast David talks about in this story is called Arms Control Wonk. (17 1/2 minutes)
Transcript Page down to act one.
Annoyingly, Arms Control Wonk doesn’t have a transcript. But Jeffrey Lewis is one of the people to listen to in this area, and if you don’t have half an hour for the podcast, finding people like Kestenbaum who will talk to him and write up the conversation is a good way to go. And I’ll basically endorse everything in this one.
Well, OK, if you listen to the ACW podcast Jeffrey says the Hwasong-14 is 1.9 meters in diameter; I keep getting 1.7 to 1.75 meters. But he’s right about everything else, particularly the stuff he credits to me.
I can’t tell which party Topher is running for.
I don’t know if this is good (because he is above such stupid arbitrary divisions) or bad (because the rationalsphere is such a bubble that the correct answer to my mystery is assumed to be default common knowledge)
Which party is he running for?
Actually, what’s assumed to be common knowledge is what a primary election is, and which party (Democratic) Feinstein belongs to.
California has a jungle primary system (called “Top 2” here), where the candidates from all parties are on the same ballot and the two with the most votes overall are the general election candidates. Candidates can (and usually do) declare a party affiliation on the ballot, but that’s just about announcing what “team” you’re on and has no real procedural impact.
Topher is listed as a Democrat on his campaign’s facebook page, but I had to dig a bit to find that. I’m wondering if he’s deliberately softpedalling his partisan affiliation for strategic reasons, or if he’s just assuming that everyone will figure out he’s a Democrat from his policy positions.
Why is Topher running for the Senate rather than the House of Representatives? As an ignorant foreigner, I would expect the latter to be a lot easier to get in to.
There are very few competitive House races in California, and there’s a long line of established politicians (mayors, state legislators, congressional staffers, etc) ready to jump into them whenever there’s an open seat or a vulnerable incumbent. If you’re going to lose anyway, there’s an argument for running for a bigger race where you’ll get more attention and make better contacts that you can use to affect the debate and to get on people’s radar for the future.
Also, since it looks like Topher works for Google in the Bay Area, he probably live in Anna Eshoo’s or Ro Rhanna’s district, and based on his policy positions vs theirs, he’s probably got much less reason to launch a protest candidacy against them than against Feinstein.