OT76: Extropenism

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
1. San Diego meetup still planned for today, Irvine meetup still planned for next weekend. Details here.
2. In Silicon Valley: A Reality Check, I included Vox in a list of publications that were overly harsh on Silicon Valley because of the Juicero incident. Vox requests a correction that their article, although somewhat harsh at points, also did note that there was lots of good research and development going on too, and doesn’t deserve to be pilloried in the same way as the others. You can read their article here and judge for yourself.
3. There were a lot of complaints about Polyamory Is Not Polygyny, so let me clarify. The articles I cited were generally criticizing polyamory as it actually exists, ie in a few weird communities. I presented data from one weird community showing that it didn’t look like their criticisms were true. Some other people in the comments presented data from other weird communities showing the same thing. I don’t claim this is necessarily an accurate representation of what a future hypothetical worldwide polyamorous society would be like. For all I know maybe it would be exactly the opposite, the same way we expect a future hypothetical worldwide socialist society to have the exact opposite results as every time socialism has ever been tried in real life.
4. Mingyuan has been doing a lot of work aggregating data and comments from all of the SSC meetups that have been going on lately. See her writeup here. She’s also got a frequently-updated list of where and when the next SSC meetup close to you is here. I’m going to add that somewhere more prominent when I get around to it.
5. My serial novel Unsong is now complete. If you were waiting to read it until it was finished, now’s the time.
6. The Report Comments button is broken and seems to have been so for a while. If you posted something terrible in the past few months, you’re probably off the hook. My normal tech support has given up on this one, but if you want to try fixing it, let me know.
7. Cafe Chesscourt has agreed to serve as an unofficial (official?) SSC forum, so if you prefer bulletin boards to all the other methods of communication we’ve got around here, head on over.
The pre-dreadnought began with the Royal Sovereign, which ushered in a period of relative stability in battleship design lasting from 1889 until 1905, when Dreadnought arrived on the scene. These combined all of the ongoing developments: barbette mounts, high freeboard, QF secondary batteries, the first steel armor, and improved machinery. The result was a ship of 14,000 tons, with 2 twin 13.5 in barbettes (open at the top, a feature rectified in the following class) and 10 6” QF guns in casemates, 18” belts, and a speed of 18 knots. The high freeboard was the most important advance. Turrets had to be mounted low down to avoid excessive topweight, which limited the ability of turrets to be fought in heavy seas. Even previous barbette ships, like the Admiral-class, had had relatively low freeboard, and had mounted their barbettes well above the deck. William White, the designer of the Royal Sovereigns, extended the deck up to the top of the barbettes. The ends of the hull were unarmored, except for the protective deck, but they were sufficient to vastly improve seakeeping.
As important as the technological revolution embodied in the class was the fiscal revolution that occurred at the same time. Instead of doling out money on a year-to-year basis, which had stretched out the completion of many ships to the better part of a decade, the British passed the Naval Defense Act of 1889, which paid for the seven Royal Sovereigns, HMS Hood, and two second-class battleships over the next four years. In practice, all of the Royal Sovereigns were completed within 5 years of the act’s passage, and rapid construction became the norm. It also marked the formal adoption of the Royal Navy’s Two-Power Standard, where they aimed to have a fleet equal to the next two most powerful navies combined.
HMS Hood was the result of naval politics. Certain members of the Admiralty still favored the turret, and forced the eighth first-class battleship to be built with turrets. Hood had a freeboard of 11’3”, as opposed to 19’6” of the Royal Sovereigns, and was quickly discovered to be a failure. The use of turrets was not repeated.
The follow-on class, the Majestics, introduced the last features which defined the pre-dreadnoughts, the 12” gun using smokeless powder, and the gun shield for the barbettes. Previous classes had open barbettes, but the arrival of QF and machine guns made this too hazardous. (The guns retracted somewhat to load, so most of the crew had at least some protection.) Instead an armored shield was placed over the top, which on first inspection resembles a turret. (Yes, this is confusing). The 12” gun of the Majestics was capable of 720 m/s muzzle velocity, as opposed to 615 m/s for the 13.5” gun of the Royal Sovereigns. William White, their designer, also added two more 6” guns, and a total of 9 ships were built, the most of any class of battleship. Their 12” mountings were improved in later units, adding all-around loading and increasing the rate of fire, and they were fitted with Harvey armor, and improved steel armor which allowed larger areas to be protected.
They were followed by the Canopus class, which were designed to serve on foreign stations, and whose draft was limited by the necessity to transit the Suez Canal and serve on Chinese rivers. They saw further improvements in armor with the Krup process. Over the years between the Royal Sovereign and the Canopus, main belt armor had seen a 40-50% improvement in resistance to penetration for a given thickness. This was important because the rise of rapid-fire guns forced designers to put medium protection over more and more of the ship’s side.
The follow-on London/Formidable class was based on the Majestics, but with Krupp belts. The Duncans, built alongside them, were slightly smaller, faster, and less heavily armored. They also introduced the 3” anti-torpedo boat gun, which was the ancestor of modern battleship secondary armament.
The rest of the world wasn’t sitting around doing nothing during this period. The USN had begun to rebuild in the mid-1880s, beginning with the USS Texas and USS Maine, which were broadly equivalent to the Admiral-class battleships. They were both obsolete by the time they were completed in 1895, and the change in American naval policy brought about by the Harrison administration.
The first result of this change were the three units of the Indiana-class. These were low-freeboard ships with turrets, although this may not have been a huge problem in their designed role as coastal-defense battleships. They pioneered the concept of the intermediate battery, with 8 8” guns in addition to the 13” guns and the 6” guns. This was because the US lacked the industrial capability to build QF guns (even of 6” caliber), and the 8” of the time could fire significantly faster than the 13”. They were badly overloaded, and not particularly successful. At normal displacements, their belts were entirely submerged, a fact made worse by unbalanced turrets, which pushed the belt down further when trained on a target. They were followed by the USS Iowa, which was designed for improved seagoing performance, but was armed with 12” guns and 4” QF guns instead of the 6” BLs of the Indianas.
They were followed by the Kearsage-class (the only US battleship not named after a state), which were a major departure. The US had a 5” QF gun in production, and to gain the space to mount it, the 8” guns had to be fitted on the centerline, where they could fire on either broadside. It was decided that instead of adopting a superfiring arrangement, they would be mounted directly on top of the 13” turrets, and fixed to them. In theory, this was a very good idea, as it kept the 8” gun free of the blast from the 13” gun, and the 8” fired two or three times as fast. In practice, it didn’t work brilliantly, as you might expect. The two sets of guns interfered with one another.
The following Illinois and Maine classes were conventional pre-dreadnoughts, with the introduction of the US 6” QF. However, the following Virginia-class saw the return of the superimposed turret. This was a result of the Spanish-American war, which was fought by the Indianas and the Iowa. During the Battle of Santiago, the 8” gun put in a good showing, and was restored to the next class of ship. Unfortunately, technological advances since 1890 meant that the 8” gun was not a good choice of weapons, particularly as the 12” gun could now fire almost as rapidly, which removed the advantages of the superimposed turret due to the concussion of the firing.
The Virginia-class could be seen as the predecessor of the semi-dreadnoughts, ships with guns bigger than 6” mounted as their secondary armaments. This was driven by improved armor which made the 6” gun less effective, improved power-loading gear increasing the rate of fire of bigger guns, and improved fire control reducing the effectiveness of the 6” guns at long range. British answered them with the King Edward VII-class, which carried four 9.2” guns in single wing turrets in addition to the 10 6” QFs. Eight of these were built, then followed by the two units of the Lord Nelson-class. The Lord Nelsons had 4 12” guns and 10 9.2” guns, getting rid of the 6” battery altogether. They were delayed by the diversion of their mountings to Dreadnought, and were counted as battleships under the two-power standard until just before WWI.
The US abandoned the superimposed turret for the Connecticut-class which followed the Virginias, and adopted a 7” gun in place of the 6”. While it may seem odd to have a 7” and an 8” on the same ship, there was a significant gap between the two in practical terms. The 7” was at the time the largest weapon that one man could handle the shells for, putting it in the same position as the 6” of WW2, with twice the rate of fire of the 8”. The Mississippi-class which followed the Connecticut, was smaller due to Congressional pressure, and both units were sold to Greece in 1914, allowing the US to build a third unit of the later Mississippi-class dreadnoughts. They were followed by the South Carolina-class dreadnoughts, which were ordered before the US learned of Dreadnought. Between 1907 and 1909, many of these US ships circumnavigated the globe as part of the Great White Fleet, demonstrating that the US was a naval power to be reckoned with, and improving the design of later generations of US dreadnoughts. Interestingly, only one more US battleship would conduct a circumnavigation, the USS Missouri in 1986.
I’ve not talked about countries outside the US and UK, due to sources and narrative. I may come back to them later, including looking at the Russo-Japanese war. Next time will probably be Survivability Part 2, as I didn’t say as much as I wanted. It’s also possible that I’ll move to a weekly schedule, as I’m getting a little bit burned out doing this at the rate I have been. Or do something different on the quarter-threads. I’m not going to make any promises.
Wikipedia is not super clear on this and your post here seems to assume a bit of knowledge; can you say more on the difference between barbettes and turrets / how one evolved into the other? (Also, I’d love more details on freeboard and how it matters.)
Details are in Armor Part 2:
“Turrets began to appear on warships, using an armor scheme similar to the central battery ships. The problem was that turrets were very heavy, and had to be mounted low in the ship. This lead to an alternative mounting for guns, the barbette. It was essentially an armored tube, which lead from a low-mounted armored deck up to the main deck. The gun was mounted within it, and retracted into the barbette for loading. It was then raised out and fired, with only the aimers coming above deck, where they were protected by armored hoods. However, the rise of the pre-dreadnought with quick-firing guns made this less tenable, and an armored hood was placed over the whole gun installation, which quickly (and confusingly) became known as a turret.”
I think some of the confusion is that most readers (myself included) are much more familiar with the more modern Dreadnought turret, which you imply is not a true turret, leaving a full description of the older “turret ship” style turret unwritten (i.e. your description seems to assume we know what a turret is, and need an explanation for why they are calling these newfangled barbette hoods “turrets”, instead of the other way around).
If I understand it correctly, the Dreadnought turret is basically an armored, rotating box for the gun and crew, mounted atop a barbette (armored tube) that extends down to the armor deck / “citadel” of the battleship containing the magazines and machine spaces.
Whereas the classic turret was a fully enclosed, rotating, armored cylinder for the gun (and all it’s machinery?) mounted directly atop or within the armored space of the ship?
So the modern turret solved the weight problem by allowing the armored citadel to be relatively deep inside the ship for stability, elevating only the gun itself and its armor up to a reasonable firing position by perching it atop a barbette, the barbette providing a well protected path to the magazine and machinery.
Is that close to right?
I haven’t given a full description of the old-style turret because I’m not certain enough of the details to do so. But that’s pretty much it, as I understand it.
(As an example of how confusing this can be, I can’t figure out what the US was doing even based on Friedman. We seem to have skipped the open-top barbette, but I’m not sure if it was in favor of turrets or barbettes with hoods. The French, for instance, apparently kept the turret up until the dreadnought era.)
I started to look more into this, and am even more confused than when I started out. Looking at plans, there’s not an obvious saving on armor on the Royal Sovereign arrangement vs Hood, and the numbers I have seem to bear this out. I’ve tried contemporary naval architecture manuals, which were unhelpful. Every book I’ve tried has said the same thing about the weight savings, but hasn’t explained why it happened. It looks like the turret on barbette is simply smaller and (initially) thinner than the previous turret.
Could it be an ammunition storage issue? The pictures I’ve seen of early turrets have them as very large relative to the guns they mount; I don’t know for sure what the extra space was used for, but ammunition seems like a fair bet. If there was a move from keeping large quantities of ammunition in the turret itself (as, for example, tanks do), to small turrets communicating with a magazine below the waterline via an armored tube, that would be both lighter and safer.
Could some of it be the switch from iron to increasingly advanced steels? E.g. HMS Thunderer had 14″ of iron turret armor in two plates, separated by a similar thickness of teak. Combine that with the mostly-iron guns, and that’s an immensely heavy turret compared to the size and firepower of its guns (compared to Dreadnought with maximum 11″ of steel armor on its turrets, on a ship twice the displacement).
Here’s a diagram of the Thunderer turrets. One thing interesting to me is it appears the whole thing is mounted on the armored deck below it, requiring a sufficiently strong deck to carry it. Whereas a barbette can transfer the load lower in the ship, putting more of the weight down low?
@Nornagest
That’s a good idea, but it’s not it. First, I’d be amazed if half a dozen different reference books had failed to mention it. Second, some turrets were definitely loaded externally. I have details on the turrets of Inflexible and Colossus, and both had fixed-angle loading with the rammer kept outside the turret.
@gbdub
I’m starting to come to the conclusion that this wole issue might be a red herring. Improved armor meant you had less weight to move about for reasonable protection, and improved machinery meant it was easier to move. So you can now mount the turret high enough to be clear of most sea effects. Barbette and turret were converging in the time period under discussion, and only the British didn’t realize this.
As for carrying the structure deeper into the ship, early barbettes, such as those on the Admirals, actually ended above the armored deck, with just an ammunition trunk down to the magazines below. This created an obvious vulnerability, and was fixed on the Royal Sovereigns.
Freeboard is important for seakeeping, and, when undamaged, for stability. When you have water coming on deck, it becomes much more difficult for people to work there. The faster you’re going, the more water comes on deck. Obviously, making the deck higher reduces this problem. But it takes weight, and particularly when the design standards say that all freeboard should be armored, you can’t have much of it.
Is ship design essentially a case of high freeboard, Good firepower, Good protection pick 2? Or is their something I don’t understand.
Pretty much. It’s basically the classic Firepower vs Protection vs Mobility engineering triangle. Good firepower and good protection are both heavy which leads to the ship having a deeper draft or lower freeboard, limiting it’s mobility/sea-worthiness.
Sort of. Freeboard forward is a direct driver of how much speed you can carry in rough seas. When water starts coming on deck, it makes the ship hard to run. One solution, adopted later, was to keep the forward section unarmored except for the protective deck. Yes, holes forward slow you down, but they’re fairly rare. High freeboard leads to better ability to use the guns you have. Some of the ships in question were ridiculously low-lying, and that means the gunners are dealing with spray. If you insist on armoring all of your freeboard, then it directly trades against everything.
First things first: this has been a fascinating series of posts. Thank you for making them.
I have a question about battleship tactics, brought on by a contradiction between the traditional concepts, and recommended practice in the game World of Warships. Obviously the game is not going to be a perfect simulation of real life, but I don’t know how far it diverges.
As I understand it the Holy Grail for an Admiral was to cross the T, because it meant that all of his ships could bring all of their main guns to bear on the enemy fleet, while the enemy could only make use of their forward turrets. By contrast in WoW turning your ship broadside on to an enemy battleship is asking for your ship to receive citadel penetrations. You generally want to avoid doing that if possible, and that is before getting to ships like the Dunkerque which has weak armor but excels at bouncing shots from the front.
The possible solutions to this that I can see:
1. World of Warships is simply an inaccurate model. After reading your posts I am somewhat less inclined to jump to this as an explanation because they confirm that the relevant details of the game’s model are reflections of reality (the ability for battleship armor to bounce battleship shells when angled is one example).
2. Crossing the T is fleet tactics; everyone is in lockstep formation. World of Warships has every player doing their own thing and only sometimes coordinating. Somehow these different situations swing the balance far enough to change what the correct tactics are, though I do not know how.
3. Crossing the T is a bad idea, but never got tested in combat enough for the flaws to be revealed.
4. Armor vs. Guns were balanced in such a way that it really was more important to get as many guns firing into the enemy as possible, even if it meant a far higher chance of your own ships going to the bottom.
Now, ignoring WoW, it seems to me that the basis of Crossing the T is flawed: many battleships could point their rear turrets pretty far forward. Far enough that unless the enemy line was very short they should be able to bring all or most of their turrets to bear on something in the enemy line. In doing this they would also be showing a far smaller cross section to the enemy fleet, resulting in far more misses and bounced shots.
It’s mostly 2 – crossing the T as a fleet basically lets your whole line of ships concentrate fire on a single enemy vessel as they come into range, before the following ships can return fire.
It did matter for single ship actions in age of sail broadside ships, where crossing the enemy’s stern meant you could pummel them with a full broadside with relative impunity, since those ships mounted only a couple guns fore and aft, and often smaller than their broadside guns.
With Dreadnought battleships, approaching head on would mask your rear turret, but it probably makes up for it by presenting a much smaller target. Additionally, incoming shells are more likely to strike the thick turret armor, before reading the armored deck whereas from broadside the whole center of the ship between the turrets can be struck more easily by plunging fire.
I don’t play WoWs, mostly because I’m afraid it will fall victim to the same factors that overpower the Soviets in WoT, but without the grounding in reality that the Soviet tanks have. I suspect it may be a combination of ‘all of the above’.
1. I wouldn’t be surprised if they had given guns somewhat better penetration and accuracy than is historically accurate (wargame players want things to blow up) or limited engagement range for whatever reason.
2. This makes some level of sense. ‘Follow me’ is easy to do, and that was really important before modern radio.
3. This is a distinct possibility. The flip side, though, is that because you’re dealing with a fleet, you have to keep in mind that your course also determines where you’re going. (Tautological, I know, but tactics is more than ‘how do I get the most guns firing right now with the greatest resistance to damage?’)
4. Given the low number of ships lost to gunfire, I don’t think this is necessarily the case. Some people did think so, most notably Beatty.
Training the rear turrets forward has some issues. Firing over the deck is annoying, and it also means you’re closing with the enemy in most cases. This can be a very bad thing if you don’t want to do so. High change of range rates means your fire control may not work well (WWI and earlier).
What reasons are Soviet tanks overpowered? Never played the game, but I’m always interested in “history vs game balance” type issues.
They have a large base of Russian players, and seem to be pandering to them. Or at least that’s the common theory. A lot of the favoritism is fairly subtle, like the fairly low cap on engagement range.
As I recall, ranges in WOW are very small compared to historical fights, and ships are a lot bigger and tougher than they should be.
Thank you (1) for doing this and (2) for providing this index so that I wouldn’t be wondering forever if I’d managed to track them all down. I’m definitely saving this for later fact-binging.
I’m visiting Hong Kong with a friend who also frequents SSC between June 1st and June 6th.
We were hoping to be able to meet some fellow SSCers on the other side of the world. If anyone in the area is interested, drop me an email here: bingygraham@gmail.com
ok its time for politics SSC edition
thoughts on Trump’s Saudi Arabia speech? I accept all comers, please try to limit disagreement replies to replies to this thread to like one or two per person.
You mean the one covered here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0F148Pez1x8?
It struck me as dumb … and I’m a Trump fan.
The juxtaposition with Putin’s recent speech in China https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcLNCJDBWpU …. is rather telling.
Forgive me if this level of analysis is superficial relative to the SSC norm. On a first pass read—without being particularly critical or reading commentary on it—I liked the speech. As a piece of rhetoric, it hit all the right notes (that I knew to look for). Some things that jumped out to me:
– Founding an anti-extremism cultural center in an attempt to beat the terrorists with culture war is exactly the kind of solution vector I get excited about despite having no data on its effectiveness. I dearly hope they’re trying this for real and it’s not just a token effort.
– Nobody’s going to want to be pro-terrorist, so Trump’s speechwriter gets to rope them all in for the fight against terrorism. The main way to wriggle out of that (that I know of) is to focus on how the terrorists are only reacting to American aggression, but he’s covering that base by saying “We can’t make this call for you; our job here is just to sell you weapons to get the job done.”
– The speechwriter emphasizes that point by highlighting ways in which Middle Eastern nations have been contributing to the security effort. I have no context for these examples, not having done the research, but it sure sounds like everyone’s one big terrorist-hunting family.
– Lot of appeal to religion; my liberal side is screaming “colonial appropriation!” at the white guy flying over to the Middle East and lecturing about their religion, but maybe his audience interpreted it differently.
> “Starving terrorists of their territory, their funding, and the false allure of their craven ideology, will be the basis for defeating them.”
– How confident should we be that achieving these conditions A) is possible and B) would result in the elimination of terrorism?
– Does anyone know what happens if America flies out to the Middle East and calls out Iran in the middle of a summit of Middle Eastern leaders? We’re a salient threat, especially if Saudi Arabia is signing arms deals with us, but I can’t imagine everyone’s just going to turn on Iran either.
Got a kick out of the post-irony spectacle of attacking Iran for terrorism while praising Saudi royals in pretty-much-literally the next breath (and after talking about how the vast majority of terrorism victims are “Muslim” to boot).
I was similarly entertained when watching Reagan praising Thatcher while simultaneously criticizing the IRA. Well actually I wasn’t – not that old – but the analogy illustrates the same fallacy.
Sure, the IRA and Thatcher are all UK citizens and live on the British isles. They favor the NHS, drink Guinness rather than Coors, and have chips instead of french fries. But that doesn’t mean it’s “ironic” or somehow contradictory to support one and oppose the other.
Al Queda and the Saudi Royal Family are both crazy, Islamic, non-western cultures. But in reality multiple factions exist in the space of “crazy, Islamic, non-western”. Not all out-group members are the same.
See also: http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2017/05/trump-administration-looksism-yes-saudis.html
Presumably the irony lies in the fact that Saudi royals are leading sponsors of Salafist terrorist movements worldwide, including Al Qaeda.
But in that passage he didn’t criticize al Queda, but Iran, which is Shia Muslim, while the majority of Islamic terrorists are Sunni Muslims.
What psmith and vV_Vv said, plus: It is entirely true that a overwhelming majority of terrorism victims are Muslims. However, a large portion of those victims are Shia Muslims killed by Sunni Muslims, which nearly none of the opposite (unless you count Assad, which you shouldn’t, since he’s a state actor fighting an insurrection). Furthermore, when people say Iran “exports terrorism” they’re mostly talking about support for Hezbollah, Iraqi Shia militia, and, lately, Houthi Yemeni. Right now, Hezbollah is spending all its time fighting Islamists in Syria, Iraqi Shia are mostly supporting the Iraqi state and its fight against ISIS, and the Houthi Yemeni are mostly just getting bombed into famine by Saudi (there is al Qaeda in Yemen, and I’m sure they’d be as delighted to kill Yemeni Shia as they are all other Shia, but geography has limited al Qaeda-Houthi conflict).
Pretending Iran is a source of “terrorism” in the way 99% of Americans understand the term has always been dishonest, but it’s been particularly dishonest in the last couple years.
Iran – the state actor rather than individual citizens dedicated to overthrowing it – tends to support Hezbollah and others characterized as terrorists.
In contrast, Saudi Arabia – the state actor rather than individual citizens dedicated to overthrowing it – mostly supports only it’s own security forces these days.
My only points are a) that it’s not ironic to support state actors that oppose terrorists while opposing state actors that support them and b) it’s nonsensical to conflate a government with some citizens who are dedicated to overthrowing that government.
I’m not a big fan of the Putin government, but that doesn’t mean it’s fair for me to criticize the Russian govt because of what Chechen separatists do. That’s true even if some rich Russians support them.
A.) The irony I’m talking about isn’t contradicted by either of your points. Whether or not the Saudi state “supports terrorism,” it is well-known to be the primary source for the theology that every terrorist enemy of America of the last 25 years has enspouced. It is equally well-known that the theology of Iran has no such association, and, to the contrary, that those who follow Twelver Shia are routinely targeted by those who follow militant Salafism/Wahhabism.
B.) The Saudis have been arming al Qaeda groups in Syria for years, and I’m sure there’s plenty more in that vein.
C.)
Sure, but I’m not laughing at a failure to criticize the Saudi government. I’m laughing because he went to Russia to talk about how homosexuals and Pussy Riot are the biggest threats to Ukrainian sovereignty in the world–which is funny whether or not you think the Russian government is supporting Donbass seperatists.
I think you’re being sarcastic in the first two paragraphs, but I’m sure many people would agree that criticising the IRA but not the British government at the time is hypocritical. I personally don’t, but it’s not a particularly unreasonable thing.
As other people have said, the irony is that the Saudis support the Sunni faction of “crazy Islamic culture”, and Iran support the Shia faction. Neither side looks great in the current conflicts, but the terrorists who threaten Western interests (ISIS is the most prominent one at the moment) are Sunni. Osama Bin Laden didn’t come from a wealthy Iranian family.
The whole thing is an interesting geopolitical tension that has basically come about through historical accident. The US supports the Saudis/Sunnis and opposes Iran/Shia as part of its enmity towards Russia (since that’s the side it inherited from the Cold War), but the actual terrorists that Americans care about are all Sunni/Saudi-backed. An interesting consequence of the tension is that it limits the amount Trump can cozy up to Russia (as he seems to want) and the Saudis (as is classic neo* policy) simultaneously without really shaking things up.
Consider the possibility that the divisions you are drawing (sunni vs shia) are not the relevant divisions.
By this I mean, there is no sunni or shia command and control hierarchy. There are various coherent groups that have these labels attached to them, and they don’t generally agree with each other. Al Qaeda and ISIS are at war with each other. Al Qaeda is at war with Saudi Barbaria.
Most of the Sunnis I know care more about laws against eating beef than any of this stuff (yes, Indian local issues). And the Sunnis in Thailand seem to care more about local determination of the Pattani area than anything else.
In much the same way, “Anglo” vs “Continental” was not a particularly relevant way to think about the IRA/Britain conflict.
Yes, certainly not all (or even many) Sunnis or Shia are aggressively political along that axis. I’m using Sunni/Shia in the same way people refer to the Protestant/Catholic sides in the Northern Ireland conflict. Just as it makes sense to talk about a coherent “Catholic side” despite there being multiple IRAs, it makes sense to talk about a “Sunni side” that encompasses multiple groups with a large amount of sharing of ideology, membership and resources, even if they sometimes fight each other.
My contention is that Shia vs Sunni is a lot closer to Anglo vs Continental than it is to Catholic vs Protestant.
There were multiple IRAs. But there were no “dear British please stay and rule Northern Ireland” factions of the IRA. Insofar as you might describe there being a catholic ideology in that conflict, “British stay here” was never part of that ideology.
My specific claim is that conflating the House of Saud and the various Sunni Islamic groups is like conflating the British government and the IRA simply because both purport to believe in Jesus.
Sunni vs Shia is much large in scale than Catholic vs Protestant, so one would expect more difference within each group. There were instances of infighting in each faction in the Troubles, but I think the categories are still very useful. Likewise with Sunni vs Shia. It doesn’t tell you everything, but it pretty reliably gives you the correct answer to questions like “there is a civil war in Yemen/Syria/wherever, which side are Saudis giving money to?”.
I think everyone is over-interpreting what was bog-standard diplomatic patter and an arms deal that was substantively completed before the election (Obama took away a small piece at the last minute, which Trump re-added). I think this will continue throughout his trip; I’m already seeing Trump get credited for the easing of Palestinian construction in Area C which Bibi’s cabinet agreed on in October. Unless he throws up on someone this trip will probably be held up as proof of the long-sought pivot until the next shoe drops domestically.
Something I wonder whenever I see criticism of the modern world, is, how feasible is it to opt out of modern, technological society?
can a person ship some yaks to the canadian shield and become a pastoralist?
could one reclaim the formerly agricultural land on the east coast?
Do the Amish only pull it off because they acquired their land a long time ago before it was in high demand, or is it inherently hypocritical to claim that modern society has made life worse?
I wouldn’t say “inherently hypocritical.” Possibly untestable, though.
Here’s one plausible proxy question we could ask: Do people in rural U.S. areas feel like life is “better” for having smartphones and Internet? (My instinct is that it’s better to ask rural than city folks because city life is more fundamentally shaped by current technology.)
The way you’ve presented the question, I’d suggest being careful to distinguish “with rational actors it’s unavoidable that things end up this way” from “other things being equal, everybody actually wants things to be this way.” Tragedy of the commons is the classic example of where the two notions don’t line up. There’s a plausible case to be made that many aspects of “the modern world”– e.g. everyone’s adoption of smartphones and Internet, or the conversion of mostly self-sufficient farms to factory farms and built-up areas– have a tragedy-of-the-commons aspect to them.
Rural people’s ability to use smartphones and the Internet was limited until very recently. My dad lives in a semi-rural area, and I only started getting acceptable cell reception at his place three or four years ago; he still uses slow, flaky microwave broadband, although cable’s been coming to his area Real Soon Now for at least ten years.
The Amish population doubles about every twenty years, so land acquired a few generations back doesn’t explain their success. They have been planting colonies, Amish settlements in parts of the country where land is less expensive than in the existing settlements. Also, of course, many of them do things other than farming.
I wish I could begin to understand how this is possible. I am all too aware of how hard it is to make mechanized farming profitable; when I see them out there making hay by hand (and hoof, I guess) while knowing they’re still expanding and buying up new parcels it absolutely boggles my mind.
Most of them are poor or at any rate live very poor by US standards. In Pennsylvania there are plenty of them that work in non-agricultural jobs; I knew some that operated a small lumber mill, one that ran a local hay-and-livestock auction, and others that cut and sold firewood. I would be curious to know whether their historical prohibition against taking any government assistance still holds, or whether many of them get SNAP benefits these days.
I think they are very, very frugal, have lots of freeish labor, and probably spend less on inputs that English farmers. I think many English farmers are constantly in debt, which the Amish aren’t. It’s not uncommon to borrow to buy fertilizer and then pay it off when the crop comes in.
It’s still sort of confusing and impressive.
… and they have such a restrictive social structure that the children are pretty much forced to stay in a limited set of low education occupations, which sucks for them but is great for keeping the meme complex alive.
That’s a mighty bold assertion.
It’s time for another round of the SSC comments section argument about whether being Amish is nice! Someone should keep track of the periods of these and similar. My gut says that there are 2 or 3 open threads before the next discussion of selling cakes for gay marriage, and 5 or 6 before someone links those blog posts about Galileo.
But will the Amish bake me a pro-Galileo cake?
To begin with, the Amish aren’t all that non-mechanized, depending on the particular affiliation. Some permit tractors as long as they have steel wheels, making them unsuitable for road use. Some permit powered equipment, such as bailers, on horse drawn wagons.
In some areas a lot of them do construction work. Elsewhere a good deal of small businesses, sometimes in support of Amish agriculture. They can use power tools as long as they are not driven by electric motors.
I like to quote McCloskey’s figure, that real per capita income in the developed world is about twenty to thirty times higher than it was through most of history. That leaves a lot of room between average incomes and grinding poverty.
To my mind, the greatest mystery for us is not the forest primeval, but the premodern city. In the country you can live at any level of technological advancement you chose: you can live like a medieval European, like a hunter-gatherer, etc. You can even see people living like medieval farmers in rural India, or as hunter-gatherers in remote parts of e.g. the Amazon. But you can’t directly experience what e.g. life in Elizabethan London was like. That environment is just gone because third world cities are not like first-world cities a few centuries or millennia ago; they are a mishsmash of cell phones, diesel engines, etc.
In technological terms they might be similar, but the culture of, e.g., medieval England was very different to that of modern India, so anybody hoping to get the authentic medieval peasant experience by moving to rural Asia is still going to be disappointed.
DavidFriedman is right about Amish land acquisition. When you double every twenty years, most of your land is recently purchased. Here’s an alternate theory.
Let’s say you are an Amish family that has twelve children — not really a very unusual family size. Your kids only attend school to the 8th grade (most old-order Amish communities do that). Then they work for you, full time, for about four or five years, and any money they produce is yours.
Say that you can get your kids doing work that is the productive equivalent of a $10/hour Taco Bell job. Now, if you break down worker wages verses the profit a company gets, the owner of the company usually gets about $5/hour off a $10/hour worker. So the real productivity is $15/hour. Add some carpentry skills or something, and making $15/hour off your high schoolers is a reasonable assumption. Now, work your twelve kids four years per kid, fifty weeks per year, six days per week, nine hours per day. 12*4*50*6*9*15 = $1,944,000 dollars worth of labor.
Add that one top of the fact that Dad is working well beyond full-time — the Amish crew my Dad drove around worked on their home farms for a couple hours before going out to their ten-hour-a-day construction jobs. The wives lead similarly demanding lives, but are less likely to be employed formally. You don’t pay rent because you buy your land almost in cash, or you have a mortgage so you’re building equity. You don’t live in town. You don’t need to buy a nice house because you can build stuff or renovate run down country homes, and if you can’t build by yourself your neighbors will pitch in. You eat some farm food, but most of your calorie intake comes from, say ALDI.
No need to save for retirement, and they don’t pay social security or medicaid. When Amish people get old, they live with one of their children. Any old-age expenses can be divided between your twelve kids and forty grandchildren. Got Alzheimer’s? One of your 15-year-old high school dropout grandkids will babysit you 24/7 those last few years. No nursing homes. No electric bill. No cell phone bill. No cell phone. No cable bill. No college expenses. No school tuition. No piano lessons. Everyone wears uniforms, so very low clothing costs. At least in Indiana, even deoderant hasn’t caught on. Waste of money.
As long as you have a zero percent divorce rate, work at least sixty hours a week, work all your high schoolers sixty hours a week, eat cheap groceries, have a close-nit community that self-insures against disaster, and live in a very modest house, you can buy as much land as you can farm.
My Dad was a “yoder toter” for six months — one of those guys Amish guys hire to drive them to worksites. He drove a crew of twelve brothers. One was mildly intellectually disabled. No matter. They all got paid $15 an hour, and the more skilled ones basically subsidized the less skilled ones.
This will run up against limits eventually, though. If there’s about 57,000,000 square miles of land on earth, and maintaining a comfortable Amish lifestyle requires at least 10 square feet of land per person, and if the Amish population doubles every twenty years, then by 2668 AD the Amish will run out of land. At that point they can start building dykes or something, but the handwriting will be on the wall.
I would point out that the Amish are essentially a parasite society. Without the protection of Uncle Sam, and other services, (i.e. Emergency Rooms, Yoder Toters), the Amish life would be very different.
Edit: I mean that they rely on larger society that they cannot produce. The Amish can only exist as a small subculture. Parasite is not meant to be insulting, merely observational.
Symbiote, not parasite. The Amish produce goods, taxes and useful population (both defectors are new Amish), and receive protection in turn. If you want parasites, I invite you to look at populations which take lots of welfare and don’t produce much except crime.
In the future, if you’re not trying to insult a group, I’m sure you could find a way to describe them without using “parasite society” to describe them. But your point is taken.
In one sense, we are all parasitic, in that we all “outsource” a large number of tasks from outside society. I’m not in the military, nor am I a police officer, for example.
One thing some people misunderstand about the Amish, and this might seem like a subtle point, is that the Amish, generally, don’t believe technology is sinful in and of itself. For the most part, they believe that their religious beliefs mandate cultural separation from the non-Amish world, and the anti-tech rules are just one very effective tool for accomplishing that. But each community sets its own regulations (Ordnung). So, for example, many Amish, if they need a medical device that runs on electricity, are allowed to run said device from a diesel generator, but not to hook into the electric grid.
When it comes to emergency rooms, Amish pay cash for that service. They either dig into family funds, or the local Amish congregation covers the medical bill. Many Amish communities have an actual medical insurance bill they pay to their local church which covers unexpected medical bills, while other communities pitch in informally. So while they are relying on non-Amish labor, they aren’t freeloading medically.
But you’re right. Pacifist semi-socialist rule-based communes can only exist at a certain level. When land gets too expensive, like in Europe, the Amish disappear. The last Amish congregation in Europe merged away into a more Mennonite community all the way back in 1937. They need cheap land, and they need to be exempt from public schooling to keep existing.
Perhaps the greatest service the outside world offers the Amish is that we offer a pressure valve. Technically, one doesn’t become Amish till adulthood, and one has a choice. If one chooses to join the Amish faith as an adult, leaving the church results in shunning. But if one chooses not to join in the first place, one can still have a relationship with one’s parents. About 80-90% of Amish youth decide to become Amish, and 10-20% decide not too. If the Amish couldn’t offload the least enthusiastic 10-20% of their children to the outside world in a relatively painless way, maintaining the strict Amish discipline would probably be harder. Many Amish believe that salvation is also available in (less perfect, but still heaven-worthy) non-Amish churches, especially conservative Mennonite churches. So you’re not even necessarily hellbound if you opt out.
Small-scale socially repressive movements like the Amish can work because those who can’t fit in can leave. Try it on a whole country like Russia, and things can get nasty fast, because people only go away if you kill them.
Yes, all you have to do is overcome your Amish upbringing and Amish education while still barely past being a child, with limited preparation for living in the outside world, in a narrow time window that is given to you so that the Amish can claim that people are “allowed to leave”.
Jiro,
I definitely didn’t mean to imply that Amish teens are exercising informed consent to the Amish lifestyle or anything like that. I’m sure people feel all sorts of coercion, and not getting the kids a high school diploma already means they’re likely to have trouble leaving.
I wasn’t trying to endorse the level of choice as adequate. I’m just saying that letting the 10-20% most dissatisfied people leave might be part of what keeps the Amish culture from facing internal rebellions.
I was trying to think out loud about how their leaving policies, limited though they are, might help the Amish continue to exist. I didn’t lose my religion till I was 22. Had I been Amish, it’s possible I would have joined up at 18 or 21, and then realized slightly later that I had to choose between playing along in a nearly unbearable environment (for an atheist) or never speaking to my family again. It’s a terrible thing that those are the options they give people. Understandable, but terrible. Apologies if I got too enthusiastic-sounding there for a minute.
There is a sense in which that’s true of all of us. I remember my sister commenting, when I was in high school, that although I liked writing poetry, becoming a Greenwich village poet just wasn’t one of the options I would consider, because my family background was academic.
Amish youth have imperfect information about the English world, but the same is true in the other direction. It’s possible to convert into the Amish community, but it almost never happens, at least in part because all of us are strongly socialized into patterns inconsistent with that life.
I don’t think the argument that Amish have limited options because they haven’t gone to high school holds up very well. Lots of Amish who haven’t gone to high school are successful as small scale entrepreneurs, have jobs in construction, do other successful middle level things. My guess is that, for many, perhaps most, jobs, growing up helping to run a farm or a big household is at least as good training as four years in an average high school.
You might consider, for instance, that almost all Amish are fluently bilingual.
A higher barrier would be the strangeness of English life to someone who has grown up Amish. I don’t know what the evidence is on how well the ones who leave do. Of course, they have the option of joining a Mennonite congregation, making it a smaller break with the familiar.
I agree on symbiote rather than parasite. And the same is true of all of us. I almost never grind my own flour, never grow my own wheat, so even if we bake our own bread, which we mostly do, we are dependent on the high level of division of labor in a modern society. I couldn’t make the computer this is being typed on.
The Amish get protection against foreign states from the U.S. government. I don’t think they get much protection against crime, given their usual unwillingness to participate in the criminal legal process. But most of what they get is simply the benefit of being able to trade what they produce for things other people made, many of which use technologies they are unwilling to use.
Interestingly, I had a very similar thought when reading Scott’s comment above (“I presented data from one weird community showing that it didn’t look like their criticisms were true. Some other people in the comments presented data from other weird communities showing the same thing. I don’t claim this is necessarily an accurate representation of what a future hypothetical worldwide polyamorous society would be like. For all I know maybe it would be exactly the opposite, the same way we expect a future hypothetical worldwide socialist society to have the exact opposite results as every time socialism has ever been tried in real life.”)
Having “tried something in real life” on a very small scale doesn’t necessarily tell us how it works on a large scale.
A lot of things are a matter of degrees. There are careers and social structures which are denied me because of my background, but fewer than for the Amish.
Furthermore, there’s a difference between being limited by circumstances and being limited on purpose. If a poor child can’t get medical attention because of poverty, that sucks, but you don’t blame his parents for being poor. If a child can’t get medical attention because his parents don’t believe in doctors, then you do blame his parents.
Since it seems like we’re in Round 2 of the “Amish Engineer” debate, does anyone have anything new to say since last time?
if the Amish population doubles every twenty years, then by 2668 AD the Amish will run out of land
And by the year 3408 AD, they will run out of galaxy. #amishIntelligenceThreat
As other people have mentioned, the Amish and other Plain People sects are doing quite well for themselves. Their present way of life clearly isn’t sustainable but that shouldn’t come as a surprise since you can’t sustain exponential growth forever.
But the reason the Amish are interesting here is that the Amish are a good counterpoint to an assumption you make: that a technological society must be a modern society. The Amish actually use a fair bit of modern technology, there are even Amish machine shops and factories, but take a great deal of care over which technologies they use so as not to disrupt their way of life. They’ve avoided the societal decay of Modernity while still enjoying many of its more useful technological fruits.
Of course there’s a problem. Modern slave morality is built on a foundation of resentiment and nothing inspires envy like seeing someone living a better life. I have no doubt that once the Amish population becomes too large to ignore we will see a movement to pull them back down into the crab bucket with the rest of us. And since they’re totally unarmed they have no way to effectively resist.
Are there many Amish inventors? If the technology they choose to use was mostly created by outsiders, then it’s not that amazing that they avoided the societal decay of Modernity.
That social decay is the price we pay not for using technology, but for being able to create it.
But they swore if we gave them our weapons the wars of the tribes would cease!
One thing the Amish have going for their survival is that most of them appear not to vote (I see numbers like 15%). This is wise — if the Amish were enough to, say, tip Ohio or PA towards being reliably Republican in Presidential elections, they’d probably be targeted sooner.
The Amish population of OH today is similar to the 2016 margin between Trump and Hillary. They’ll still need a while to equal the margin between Obama and Romney — since 2000, OH has added 30,000 people, of which 20,000 are Amish.
Still, I suspect you’re right that their community will be destroyed in the end. Perhaps they will be punished for unsanctioned hate speech (i.e., literal belief in the Bible) and troubling lack of diversity, or perhaps some crueler society will simply consider them an easy target.
Had the Amish settled in South Africa, I imagine they’d be just about extinct by now, receiving some multiple of the farm murders that Afrikaners do. Had they been in Rhodesia, there’d be nothing left of them.
I’ve repeatedly wondered how much the tolerance for the Amish (and similar “para-Amish” groups) is “grandfathered in”. Specifically, I wonder what would happen if a religious community outside the Amish-Hutterite-Mennonite branch of “Anabaptist” tradition tried to form a similar community with an “Ordnung”, with equally “regressive” social norms and practices, would it be “tolerated” as much or as readily as the Amish? Why or why not?
This question comes to mind frequently at least partially because a common criticism I see levelled at the more Christian reactionaries is that since the core of what they’re asking for, society-wise, is already present for the Amish, why don’t they just become Amish? Besides missing the diffficulty (and rareness) of people actually successfully converting to Amish and integrating into the community, it misses the point that these are people for whom theolody and points of doctrine are things that matter; that, say, infant baptism versus adult baptism, have eternal consequences. Thus, the question of whether one can have, say, “Catholic Amish” — an Amish-style lifestyle with a Catholic church? Or Eastern Orthodox with a “poryádok”?
Also along those lines, I’d point out that one does not often hear of the Amish making efforts trying to convert the “English”. And there’s significant strains in American Protestantism that heavily emphasize the “Great Commission”, who consequently reject Amish insularity as failing to meet Christ’s command; “in the world, but not of it”, and all that. Rod Dreher with his “Benedict Option” repeatedly keeps correcting his major critics that he’s not talking about “heading for the hills” and “becoming Amish”, nor for political passivity (despite some other critics arguing that this is what it would actually take to protect the Faith from the corrosive forces of Modernity like he seeks), and even that level of “measured retreat” is condemned by hosts of other right-wing Christians as a cowardly and unacceptable retreat from the Christ-given duty to spread the “Good News” and save as many souls as possible.
As an aside on the inevitable end of tolerance for — and subsequent destruction of — the Amish, I think a big warning sign would be the overturning of Wisconsin v. Yoder, which many, citing newer precidents, have called ripe for being reversed.
You might want to look at the case of the Romany. I like to say that the biggest difference between them and the Amish is that the Amish have much better PR.
One the one hand, I think Romany system is dissolving. But it isn’t, so far as I can tell, due to the sort of outside pressure you describe. More the corrosive effect of a host society sufficiently tolerant to substantially reduce the barriers between Romany and Gadje society. The Romany seem to have done pretty well at keeping their kids out of school, at least from the description I have of the situation c. 1970–I’m not sure if things have changed since.
The Romany come a good deal closer to the “parasite” description, since although part of the way they live off the gadje is work for pay, part of it is gaming the welfare system, con games, and the like. But that doesn’t seem to have been the problem for maintaining their system.
The Romany are also much lower profile, less visible than the Amish. Most Americans hardly know they are here, and those who do know little about them.
There are some advantages to that approach. The Nazis tried to eliminate both the Jews and the Romany, but they seem to have been much less successful with the Romany–at very rough estimate, killing about a quarter of them.
Wikipedia estimates 150% death toll.
Is Amish land really particularly valuable? I don’t know a ton about real estate, but it seems to me that there is plenty of agriculturally-viable land out there for purchase for relatively reasonable prices. The issue seems to be the classic real estate concern of location, location, location. The cheap land won’t be near any major cities or maybe not even major roads. It won’t have broadband, it might not even have electricity. If you are Amish (or someone who wants to live like the Amish) this won’t bother you – if you are literally anyone else, it will.
Water is also probably a major issue that’s a lot more difficult to resolve. Water rights are highly contentious and the state is involved in a major way. Not sure exactly how the Amish overcome this one, but that would be my major concern.
In Indiana, they either just get a regular municipal water hook-up, or they use gas-powered machinery to pull water out of a well.
But if you want REALLY cheap land, it won’t have those features. It won’t be within range of a municipal water supply, and it might not even have enough groundwater to support wells.
(Perhaps this varies from place to place, but where I grew up in Oregon it was actually a big deal, particularly with smaller plots of land during the summer)
We don’t think about those things in my neck of the woods. We have sump pumps so our basements don’t overflow every time it rains. I guess I knew in theory that you might not be able to just dig a well and get water anywhere, but I hadn’t really thought through the logistics.
You need some startup capital and a fair bit of skill, but you can go to Montana or Idaho or Alaska and just disappear if you want to. Don’t practice ‘celestial marriage’ with 15 year old girls, build your own machine guns, put out pamphlets that say no one needs to pay taxes because flags have a yellow fringe on them, stick to your own land or that of your friends, mostly barter rather than sell for cash, and probably pay your local property taxes if nothing else and you should be left alone.
At least that’s the impression I’ve gotten from some people that have seriously considered doing so. Can’t say I know anyone that’s actually done it.
All the good land is probably already taken by plant and animal farmers that use modern methods, a traditional farmer or pastoralist would not be able to compete with them to bid for these lands, hence he or she would have to settle for low-value marginal lands.
They don’t. They use an idiosyncratic mix of modern and pre-modern technology.
So… maybe all that money I spent on organic produce because it wasn’t worth arguing with my family was worth it.
Word comes out that, despite overwhelming rodent evidence and reasonable human evidence of chronic toxicity at low doses, the pesticide chlorpyrifos will continue to be used. The EPA notes that there are “considerable areas of uncertainty” about it. So… yeah, that makes me terribly comfortable.
I can understand (even if I don’t agree), the rationale of the new regulators who are looking for a lighter touch. But it means I can’t trust them to keep me safe.
The upshot is that I guess it’s best to buy organic, even though it cuts out some safe pesticides, in order to avoid it. This is not the ideal solution, but I’m pretty sure we’re never going to see “no organophosphates” on a label.
And I get to eat crow for jibing people about it.
I find this article about it in CNN.
The article quotes a bunch of activists talking about how the science is clear and settled and obviously this stuff is harmful as having your fetus smoke two packs a day with a whiskey chaser.
It also reports on some of the science directly, claiming the chemical was found in “picogram” (doesn’t say picogram-per-what) concentrations in some children when it was legal for residential use, and that these children had increased odds of some symptoms. It says it was not found at all after the residential ban.
This does not strike me as a strong argument for banning its agricultural use.
Do you have numbers? How low is this “low dose”? My understanding is that chlorpyrifos has recently been determined to be 10x as toxic as previously believed. But EPA standards are always built on a 1000x safety margin, so that’s not a big deal. Maybe they should now lower the legal limits by a matching 10x, but they shouldn’t ban it.
Flagging for the next links post: rampant nominative determinism.
As reviewed here.
For me the main point is that there are no people already living in the ocean. It might be difficult for the US Libertarians to move 20 thousand people to New Hampshire (they seem to have moved about 10% with another 13% who had already been living in NH). However, they need those 20 thousand in order to have a strong enough voting base. If you start from a blank slate, any number of people high enough to sustain the community is enough. The problem in NH is that individual and group rationality are not in alignment. If I move today and nobody else does, it incurs costs on me (provided that I didn’t want to move to NH anyway of course) but brings no benefits. If I stay and everyone else (or a critical number of them) does, they will pass the reforms I care about anyway and I might as well stay where I am until that happens.
With the seastead, you don’t have these issues. As for trailer parks, well, they still occupy the land owned by a government, so I don’t think that’s a good comparison. In an ideal world, this would of course be easier to do on land, but there’s no more land left (maybe Antarctica in the future?).
I don’t quite see countries claiming the middle of the ocean, mostly because there are many of them who would like to claim it and no clear way to decide who should get it.
What could indeed be an issue is that not very many people actually might want to live in the middle of the ocean. Also, there are a lot of differences in freedom of various countries and they do not necessarily inspire others. Switzerland is more free than any EU country and there for everyone to see but their system is not going to be adapted by any other country anytime soon. Singapore is not quite free in all respects but it still probably beats Malaysia or Indonesia in personal (if not political) freedom and it is a huge economic success. Still, those neighbours don’t seem to be adapting its policies. The problem might partly be that both Singapore and Switzerland are fairly small and even if they had free immigration (which they don’t) they would not be a serious competitors for other countries in terms of attracting citizens. But oceans are huge and there is a plenty space for people as long as they are interested. And they will be interested as long as living there is not significantly more expensive or less comfortable than living on land, I think.
depends on your definition.
there’s already huge chinese owned factory ships off the coasts of the US and EU.
http://www.futureworld.org/PublicZone/MindBullets/MindBulletsDetails.aspx?MindBulletID=324
Seasteading enthusiasts seem to believe that there’s a big pile of potential efficiency to be picked up from seasteading that would allow them to compete better and maintain their lifestyles with the excess wealth generated while also allowing them all this freedom to choose their own government.
In practice groups who are better at coordinating than them have already built sea-factories where people live for many months at a time. They’re already absorbing the potential profits from operating where labor laws don’t really apply, workplace safety laws don’t apply, where no government can easily make them dispose of industrial waste safely rather than letting it contaminate the local water and in such a manner that they can move to where demand is.
By the time the Seasteaders sort themselves out they’re going to arrive to find that government backed entities from nations with low standards have already taken the best spots, claimed them for themselves and are already running tighter operations than the Seasteaders are ever going to be able to get going.
Likely, but I believe I just read the linked scenario is fictional.
Euck. Sorry about that. I was trying to find articles on the subject and missed that that was a fictional prediction from a few years back.
A small company owner I met in spain makes replacement jet aircraft parts to order, the sort of setup where they courier parts out in <24hours. Very precise, very strict tolerances.
He was bemoaning a chinese factory ship which had taken up residence off the coast. (pretty much exactly as the fictional article described) They were cutting into his business and were undercutting him because while he had to pay for things like disposal of hazardous chemicals, labor laws or compensation if workers were injured the chinese boat did not since there was nobody to prevent them from just dumping waste over the side.
He noted that their work wasn't crap: it was extremely high quality.
Annoyingly I can't find articles about said barge/ship, it's swamped by things like articles about china setting things up in the south china sea.
Sending a destroyer to escort it out of the country’s EEZ (waste dumping counts as economic usage, doesn’t it?) doesn’t seem particularly difficult on a technical level. Capture or sink any repeat offenders and they’ll quickly decide it’s not worth the risk.
I don’t see the “efficiency” in moving to a place where you need to create or import your own terra firma, and drinking water, and pretty much everything else, rather than starting where those things are in ample supply.
1. There is increased status inside of the community for moving early. Both for having the courage to move first and because these people end up welcoming and connecting others.
2. Should the project be successful, early moving is an incredibly strong signal. Early movers can be trusted to have moved on principle and be true believers, later movers are more likely to be opportunistic.
This sets aside what I think is the largest immediate value for libertarians, which is finally living with a community where other people share your values. Sure there are only 5,000 people in NH, but that’s already 1 in 200. And more than that ratio if you pick the right city. Just going to the super market or walking downtown, you’ll run into others or see a bumper sticker on a car, etc. If you’ve spent your whole life feeling like others don’t share your values, it’s psychologically lifting to a degree I didn’t anticipate.
(I moved to NH < 2 years ago.)
Having found a pretty good-sized libertarian group in my last place of residence, I can definitely understand that feeling. Sadly, I moved again, and not to NH. 🙁
A very long time ago there was a libertarian get together on Santa Catalina island, I think organized by Robert Lefevre. En route, I spent, I think, a couple of days visiting with people in the L.A. libertarian community. It was a non-geographical village, spread over perhaps an area perhaps fifty miles across. I remember both that and the conference as occasions when I had the same sort of feeling others have just described.
I remember at one point putting out a bowl of potato chips with a price label on it, possibly five cents a chip. The point was not that I wanted people to pay money but that I was celebrating being in a culture where charging money for things was not seen as sinful, even in a social context.
I haven’t been to any libertarian meetings or anything like that, so I can’t really say. But I am not sure. I think I would enjoy company of open minded people (which is why I frequent this forum, it’s not ideal but it is pretty good), even those who disagree with me, but who do it in an interesting way. I know some libertarians whom I definitely do not like, because they’re ideologues who are immediately done with everything because they see anything libertarian as an obvious good and anything else as obvious evil. I would not want to spend time with people like those.
That said, I would probably enjoy if liberal/libertarian opinions were held by more people, say 20% as opposed to 5-10% of the population. One reason for that is that that would make non-liberals more aware of good arguments for liberalism. Most people, even most educated people, hold a very caricatured view of liberalism, basically they see liberals as people who like big business and weed (sometimes just the big business) or something like that. It is sometimes fun making smart and curious people aware of actual liberal/libertarian arguments, but it is tiresome to read a lot of nonsense on that matter in the media…Although lately, I’m considering stopping reading the media altogether, even the BBC sometimes shows outright tabloid-like “news” nowadays, for example yesterday one of the things on the front page (just below the main story) was how Justin Trudeau photo-bombed someone’s photo while jogging. That’s not news. What I haven’t figured out however, is how to get any news at all if I do that, sometimes they still report about something important enough that I want to read about it.
Onyomi, if you’d ever like to visit, I’d happily host you. I’ve much enjoyed your contributions in past open threads.
Tibor, I agree, and if I had a complaint about the community it’d probably be that there are plenty of ideologues, just of a different stripe. Nonetheless, I find it preferable to be surrounded by people who share my beliefs for flawed reasons than to be around people with do not share my beliefs, but also hold these beliefs for flawed reasons. Open-mindedness decreases in utility as intelligence decreases, so a community where everyone is open-minded is never likely to exist.
The trouble with the Free State Project is that they chose New Hampshire. They could have picked anywhere and they choose a place that simply doesn’t appeal to broad swaths of the population. Rather than attempting to find a state they could influence, they could have build a community anywhere and had it run on a local level according to their ideals. Then it could have been duplicated and spread if it had been successful (and could have been duplicated nearby if they chose their site well, which eventually means county level influence, and then plausibly state level).
What would have been a better location?
Ticino (a canton in Switzerland)? That’s what a similar European project suggests… But they are a lot less organized and it is less easy to move to and become a citizen of Switzerland than to move about the US. Still, if I could simply choose between the two, the almost subtropical (but with close mountains for skiing also) Ticino sounds a lot better than New Hampshire 🙂 plus I would finally get a motivation to learn Italian 🙂 on a more serious note, I guess that size is the number one thing, the smaller the state (in terms of population), the better. I guess there are even smaller states in the US than NH, so those might make more sense. But also you want them to be attractive regardless of politics. If there are no jobs, few people will move, if the state is in the middle of a desert or a tundra, it won’t be very attractive either.
Virtually any place with or near high population density areas.
The southeastern corner of New Hampshire is within commuting range of the Boston area.
New Hampshire has a low population, relatively inexpensive real estate, and parts of it are in easy range of a major metropolitan area.
Its within a long commute of a single metropolitan area and has some brutal winters (by most people’s standards) which makes the commute significantly worse fairly often. There are a good number of places that are within 1.5 hour commutes of 2 or 3 major metropolitan areas in the US.
It is exactly this sort of thinking that is the problem. ‘Easy’ is not a universal definition, my wife had a 45 min commute for a year, we have basically agreed that length of a commute is a deal breaker for the lifestyle we want to lead (barring extreme circumstances of some kind).
What matters is their population:the number of libertarians you can get to move there. The US has 320+ million people, give or take ~3% identify as libertarian, you have 10 million libertarians running around and the FSP has been able to attract ~0.2% of them to promise to move, and ~0.02% of them to actually move in 15 years. By selecting NH you are picking from two groups of people. 1. Libertarians who also want to live in an area like NH, and 2. People for whom living near other libertarians is an overwhelming priority. This is going to restrict you to a tiny portion of the population which explains the results.
As a personal anecdote, my wife and I discussed signing on 5-6 years ago, it lasted about 10 mins before the realization that a long commute, a minimum of 6-7 hours from any immediate family member by car (the closest extended family being a 1st cousin of my wife’s 2 hours from SE NH), limited long terms career change options, and bad weather for our shared hobbies.
Uncharitable response:
“Dad, why didn’t you fight for freedom when so many others did?”
“I wanted to, son, but it was just too cold”
Charitable response:
If you thoroughly consider the possibilities, I think NH was the strongest choice.
Population does matter. The vast majority of people will not upend their lives, regardless of what state you pick.
In addition to a low population, NH _is_ close to a major metropolitan area. I commute to Boston on a regular basis and the southern most parts of NH are only 40-45 minutes away.
Additionally, NH has a native population already inclined to lean libertarian, increasing the ability to persuade existing residents. Additionally, it has a state legislature structure that is incredibly conducive to success. 15 Free State Project representatives currently serve in the house.
Uncharitable response:
Why didn’t you join the FSP dad?
Because in one of the richest and freest countries in the history of the world, the founders couldn’t come up with a better solution than to hide in a uninhabited corner of the country and give up trying to change people’s minds.
So? There is a huge difference between 95% not being willing to up end their lives, 99%, and 99.9% (Which is effectively what the FSP has currently achieved).
It really stuns me when libertarians make statements that are, in effect, saying “its good enough for me”. A 45 min commute instead of a 15 min commute is seven thousand five hundred hours worth of extra commuting time over 30 years. That is adding almost 4 years of full time, unpaid and unhealthy work to your life. For a 20 year old planning to retire at 65 its almost 6 years. People have a vast array of preferences, the choice of a state that a tiny fraction of the country is willing to live in is indicative of not thinking about how people choose where to live.
Its not “its cold”, its “its cold with few (if any) redeeming features for most people”. I lived with Cleveland weather for 10 years by choice because my entire family lived there. I would live with Colorado winters for the enjoyment of the state in general, and I don’t exactly live in Cancun right now.
You keep acting like the relevant comparison is NH vs Manhattan. It isn’t. The relevant comparison is NH vs Wyoming. In which case all of your arguments collapse. They had to have a small state somewhat sympathetic to their ideals. That doesn’t leave many options. And it rules out virtually anything that would pass YOUR personal criteria.
This was definitely a major consideration when they were determining the place. Locations such as Wyoming were ultimately rejected because nobody would be willing to move there. NH is reasonably appealing as it’s somewhat close to a major metropolitan area (Boston), includes some decent schools, etc.
New Hampshire, its better than Wyoming! Not exactly a great marketing campaign. ~1.3 million people live in NH. The entire NE outside of a pair of major metropolitan areas (Maine, Vermont, NH specifically have a combine population of ~3.5 million after a few centuries worth of development). The parts of NH (and VT and ME) that have been developed are the ones close to Boston, so living there inhibits the “lets impact politics at the local level first” idea that is going on.
The issue was they looked at low population states to try to have an impact, but they are low population for a reason.
Ideally they would have picked a fast growing state, and you get the double effect of drawing like minded people in, and also exposing people to these idea (future neighbors).
I believe Texas did make the Top 5 or so for those reasons exactly.
Of course the other point is that they don’t really want just anyone to move. They want principled libertarians leading the charge. Even with the NH situation there’s already tons of more “hardcore” libertarians who moved out there and then splintered off because the FSP is considered to be filled with a bunch of progressive …. LINOs?
OK, they’re doomed, cue ridicule and laughter.
Libertarians in America are too small a minority to be at all picky; whenever they do the “you are insufficiently pure to associate with us true libertarians” bit, which they do often, they condemn themselves to political irrelevance.
The idea that enough geographically mobile libertarians might settle in one place to shift a small state Gray on the electoral map was always a long shot; adding any sort of purity test puts it so far out of reach that even the ones who would pass the purity test, if they also pass an IQ test, will walk away from the whole hopeless endeavor. To make this work (or to get 5% of the popular vote in a presidential election or any of the other long-shot libertarian goals), you need to not merely accept but positively court every marginal LINO who might be willing to join in.
Libertarians in America are too small a minority to be at all picky; whenever they do the “you are insufficiently pure to associate with us true libertarians” bit, which they do often, they condemn themselves to political irrelevance.
Point taken, but this might not be a bad idea, depending on how the “purity test” is aimed. For example, if you want your cause to succeed, one of the worst things you could do would be to organize a move that ends up only getting the people who are libertarian for the free weed.
To be a little less strawmanly: you’re going to want another city on a hill, full of people who both succeed at quality of life and also exemplify libertarianism. Again, if your vanguard group includes people who weren’t going to rank very high in GDP anyway, then you’re going to have a hard time attracting more.
Then again, if this truly is their approach, then I’d argue this is wrong, too. Libertarianism really is touted as a philosophy for everyone; it should accept all comers, including the slackers, and show that it works about as well as anyone might expect for them, too. An FSP that puts nothing but weedheads in a town is doing the philosophy a disservice, but so is one that puts nothing but Heinleins and Galts there, prospers wildly, then the masses flood in, fail to get the same benefits, cue pitchforks.
The true strategy might be the patient one. Move 20000 there, maintain the approach, and just hold the line a generation or two and see if they’re really doing well economically. If all they’re looking for is libertarians willing to pull their own weight, then I’d expect the political influence to come in due course.
On the other hand, the Early Adopters who’ve moved to New Hampshire have probably helped push the state in a more libertarian-ish direction than otherwise. Trash pickup and a lot of other services are privately-run there, and back during Bush’s second term, one state legislator even proposed a de facto ordinance of secession over the federal regulatory burden.
Once you are asking people to sacrifice even a little you will be dropping the halfhearted anyway. People choose where they live, even if just through inertia, don’t make it even harder by picking a place that ~1% of the population is willing to live in.
And you know what? There are a lot of “legal weed libertarians” in Colorado, and you know what they got? Legal(ish) weed! They actually, mostly through just associating with generally like minded people, got what they wanted.
Which is what boggles my mind. Libertarians generally have a strong free market streak, but when they get together they so often forget some of the basic principles when they plan.
“Most people don’t want to live there” is sort of like, required, for the goal of being able to take over the body politic through ideologically-driven migration.
Going farther back, there’s a reason that the Puritans established a colony in Massachusetts rather than a few miles outside of London, and it ain’t because the New World was considered an Earthly paradise that would be super easy and convenient to transform into something wonderful.
This would be the analogy for sea-steading, not the FSP. Come build a paradise isn’t the same as “move to NH, we know it cold and a long way from anywhere, but hey in 50-60 years it should be more libertarian-ish”.
As I said before the only ratio that matters is the current population:the number of people you can get to move there (+how easy converts would be). The fact that it took 15+ years to get 20,000 just to promise to move speaks to how poor the choice was.
There’s a third part of your ratio missing, which is “# of people necessary to have a meaningful impact on state politics”
Would it have been easier to get 20,000 people to move to Texas? Yeah, probably. Would that make them a relevant force in Texas politics? lolno
And of course, Texas is also really hot and far away from a lot of places a lot of people want to live.
Your basic complaint seems to be “this destination is not perfect in every possible way therefore it sucks”
At one point a Free County Project tried to turn Loving County, TX (whose population was in the double digits) into a libertopia. The locals didn’t care much for this idea and the FCPers were run out of town in short order.
I’m concerned about actual freedom on ships.
Not only is it likely that you won’t have a choice about cooperating with the people in charge (ships are prone to more risks than life on land), but it’s easier to keep people trapped on a ship.
The Art of Not Being Governed convinced me that freedom has a lot to do with being able to leave, even though many modern societies put some real limits on how badly governments treat people. (Please take your cynicism off automatic– a notable feature of the modern world vs. early empires is a lot of people trying to get into the better-governed regions rather than empires desperately trying to keep people from escaping to ungoverned regions.)
What is the difference? Ships in territorial waters are subjects to the jurisdiction of the local government, while ships in international waters are subjects to the jurisdiction of their flag country government, plus some inter-governamental jurisdiction depending on international treaties.
In fact, the government jurisdiction is even stronger in the sea, because while you can own land, which gives you property rights that most governments will be usually unwilling to disregard, you can’t own a parcel of ocean.
I don’t see how the seasteaders’ claims of independence would be treated any different than those of the “sovereign citizen” nutjobs.
Why in the future? You are already free to go there and try to establish your homestead, if you want. You can draw some inferences from the fact that nobody does it.
Similarly, you can draw some inferences from the fact that the “seasteaders” are in the business of selling books about seasteading while they comfortably live on land, instead of being in the business of buying cruise ships or offshore platforms and converting them to actual seasteads.
I think it’s worth noting that there are at least two different potential seasteading models–I don’t know if the recent book puts it that way or not.
One model is to locate inside a nation’s territorial waters with permission from that nation, taking advantage of the fact that if anyone offers you a better deal you can move. The other is to locate outside of territorial waters with no tie to any nation but at some potential risk from raiders, private or governmental.
This coordination issue cannot be the real obstacle, simply because it is too easy to solve.
For example, one could create a fund where people pledge to move to NH if enough people make the pledge within a fixed time interval.
If critical mass is not reached, you get your money back*. if critical mass is reached, you move to NH or forfeit the money.
* You lose a bit to opportunity costs and inflation. But rich people who would benefit greatly from a libertarian utopia would offer to make up the difference for the rest of us – it’s still a better investment than seasteading!
Even if you and a lot of other people move, it has high costs because moving far away inherently has a high cost. Moving to a seastead even more so.
So you’ll only get people who so value the libertarian nature of the seastead so much that the value overcomes that cost, which means extreme idealists and fanatics, people just unable to assess costs, and the like. This will make the whole project fail.
This is exactly how the FSP works, except with no monetary commitment.
You “pledge” to move IF they reach the critical mass of people (which has not yet been reached and likely never will). Everyone who has moved so far is an “enthusiastic early-adopter”
FSP reached its pledge goal about a year ago.
Assurance contracts with unlimited time horizons may be a bad idea, though. If you discount people since 2010, it is only at half.
Scott Alexander’s mention of socialism (we expect a future hypothetical worldwide socialist society to have the exact opposite results as every time socialism has ever been tried in real life) provoked me to think it might be a good idea to post this ten-page text:
https://archive.org/details/BrankoHorvatWhatIsSocialism1989
The author BH is kind of rationalistic, so it could be interesting to see the reactions of people on SSC. Perhaps they will be something else than an avalanche of derision.
It’s a selected translation I did a few years ago. Now, I’m without emotional investment in the topic. Both then and now, it was primarily a matter of getting intellectual stimulus rather than peddling some view of things.
I’m brushing up on socialism/anarchism/communism, so thank you. I’m open to more recommendations.
It seems a more honest approach than most (concedes that political exploitation can be as bad, or worse, than economic exploitation, addresses the question of how the state is supposed to dissolve, etc.), but fails to explain (so far as I can tell from a quick read) why the proposed majority-rules democratic decision-making process will be any different from existing democracies. If the people who vote against the resolution are forced to abide by the decision of the majority then it’s not non-coercive; if they aren’t, then the decision making process becomes effectively nothing more than a suggestion.
Also kind of interesting to me that the first couple pages seem to actually bring him most of the way to anarchocapitalism, but he shies away because he can’t accept unequal economic power. Ancap equalizes political power (by devolving it to the individual level), but that inevitably creates the potential for unequal economic outcomes. You can equalize economic power somewhat through coercive political power, but once you start to do this, there’s no way to avoid differentials of political power. And I’m not sure there’s any way to avoid differentials of cultural power/influence due to the nature of charisma, etc. except maybe the Harrison Bergeron route or something.
Somewhat tangential, but oh, socialists and their fetish for meetings. “Meetings, meetings, meetings, every day meetings” is how one older Chinese lady described the Cultural Revolution to me.
If I wasn’t stridently opposed to socialism before, I am now. There are things I like less than meetings, but they tend to involve racks and pliers and red-hot irons.
Perhaps I fall into this category but this looks to be a pretty standard exercise in applying your own specific definitions to allow you to draw the conclusions you want. For example
The question, as always is abolished by whom (who? honestly grammar rules trip me up a lot)? He posits a world without class, but skips the entire process by which you could have a class society broken apart and reorganized in this way. There are two possibilities as are generally described by socialists.
1. People voluntarily share their assets and build communities of like minded people. This is literally just a sub set of capitalism in that nothing (outside of the state) prevents people from treating their property this way, and that it is their individual preferences that prevent it.
2. People harness the power of the state and implement rules that break down the class distinctions. Then, somehow the state also disappears but either the rules remain, or society is now in some perpetual motion of being socialist where the rules are followed without enforcement.
The author follows with
This is incomplete, it requires the break up of the concentration of power and the prevention of a different concentration of power arising. This second portion is ignored for the rest of the piece as far as I can tell, he writes about how labor cannot (should not) be exploited by others and that income should be derived from ‘work’
What occurs when two people’s ‘work’ is unequal? Well their incomes must differ, which results in different purchasing power, and eventually the separation of economic classes and the end of socialism (as he defines it). In the end you either need some power structure (which looks suspiciously like the state with all its requisite inequality between governed and governors) or you get the steady break up of the ideal once people start demonstrating their individuality.
“Whom” is on the verge of obsolete. (This doesn’t make me especially happy, but it’s dropping out of even relatively formal writing.) However, if you want to use it and aren’t sure whether to use “who” or “whom”, try substituting “he” or “him” and see which sounds right.
Or, for more detailed explanation, including why you should use ‘whom’, as well as how, see this Oatmeal.
This is nonsense, basically. It’s well written erudite nonsense, but it’s still nonsense.
“A socialist society [consists of] people who are free, equal, and united in solidarity”. Well gee, how can that possibly be bad?
He is presupposing the results of socialism then defining socialism as those results, not actually defining what socialism consists of doing. This is handy as it allows any failure of a socialist project to be cast as a failure to achieve socialism, not a failure of socialism. This is as absurd as saying that is capitalism when “everyone is free to get rich, and does”, implicitly declaring that any society where that doesn’t happen isn’t real capitalism.
Within the last few days the Betfair odds of Trump winning the next election have gone up from around 21% to their current value of 28.6%. They’re not usually very volatile so I would expect a sudden rise like this to be in reaction to some particular piece of information. But I didn’t notice any particularly pro-Trump news three days ago. Does anyone know what this was?
EDIT: There was a 3.5% increase in the probability of him making it to the end of his term, a 5.6% increase in the probability of him being nominated given that he made it that far, and a 10% increase in the probability of him winning given that he was nominated. So the boost to his popularity was across the board, not just in one of these factors.
Could it be that 21% was a short term dip brought about by overestimating the effect of certain negatives, and that the rise reflects a correction of that?
It is dangerous to look for narratives in complex events.
Maybe his Saudi deal convinced people that he would have the support of various US factions/actors, like arms manufacturers and Middle East hawks. Not that I would have bet against that previously either but there seems to be less uncertainty now.
This survey of common secrets seems relevant to discussions on poliamory and relationships.
Someone in a previous thread suggested that you can’t have good art based around Social Justice, and someone else said you could. I think the latter is right, though, obviously, the work can’t be too propagandistic. Anyway, I thought it might be interesting to come up with a list of such works. My starting suggestions:
Bertolt Brecht, various poems and plays
James Baldwin, Essays
Doris Lessing, The Golden Notebook
Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale
Tony Kushner, Angels in America
The work can be in any media, but it must be actually good and contain actual SJ content, not just be a good work of art by someone calling himself a Marxist or feminist or whatever. Otherwise I thought we should keep things pretty loose.
I don’t know how you want to bound the category, but some of the Harlem Renaissance poets were pretty great. Maybe even more of a stretch, so were a lot of the early union songs.
Given my druthers, I’d bound the category by only having works from after SJ solidified as an ideology.
This being said, Donald and the riot from Stand on Zanzibar (1968) is a very modern-looking presentation of privilege. Donald is a well-off man who decides to expand his experiences by going out on the street at night. Things go wrong which wouldn’t have if he hadn’t been there. Two people die. He disclaims all responsiblity because he didn’t know better.
Been a long time since I read _Stand on Zanzibar_, but you don’t have to be SJ to write about privilege in its ordinary sense. Or about religious dictatorships with a penchant for rape; Heinlein wrote about both. (“Logic of Empire” and “If This Goes On….”)
“Logic of Empire” is definitely about privilege. It starts with a man arguing in favor of indentured servitude who finds out he knows much less about it than he thinks.
I would say that pre-SJW, there was relatively little about privilege.
Farnham’s Freehold is rather good about microagressions.
Given my druthers, I’d bound the category by only having works from after SJ solidified as an ideology.
While I appreciate the point, the resulting list would be extremely short. I have my doubts that the extreme identity politics of the moment are going to produce anything of artistic value.
You don’t think “If You Were a Dinosaur, My Love” or “The Rain That Falls On You From Nowhere” or any of Frank Wu’s _Analog_ stories are going to be listed among the great stories of SF?
Yeah. Probably not.
– I say we keep the category pretty loose.
– Scott reminds me that a lot of folk music might apply. Maybe Woody Guthrie, Phil Ochs, Pete Seeger for starters.
– Some “Civil Rights Anthem” songs might fall into this. Sam Cooke’s A Change Gonna Come and Curtis Mayfield’s People Get Ready.
– Nina Simone
– Some socially conscious rap, particularly before the ascendency of gangster rap. Though arguably a good deal of political rap, like Public Enemy, is actually far right.
– I might have added Latin American poets like Pablo Neruda, Cesar Vallejo and Aime Cesaire, but their good stuff is mostly just general sympathy with the poor or a celebration of their own culture. (Even a right winger like Robert Frost can do sympathy for the poor well.) Their more explicitly political stuff is pretty awful.
– A lot of the writers and artists I’ve mentioned would be pretty unhappy with how Social Justice politics have taken for the censorious. Certainly Atwood has taken some stances which have gone against the grain of carceral feminism. See here.
– Even though there are good works in this category, I’d have to say that the Social Justice aspect is a bit of a blight on many of them.
What about Dickens? That seems to not simply be sympathy for the poor and go to fundamental ideas about fairness and privilege. Although I may be misremembering Dickens.
Dickens strongly objects to the abuse of privilege, but he’s pretty comfortable with class distinctions and the privileges implicit to them.
In many ways, Dickens was quite a right wing writer. See here.
Zola or Hugo might be a better candidates.
Nothing wrong with keeping the category broad, but I think I object to counting most folk music. A common explanation of social justice is to specifically contrast it with older class/economics progressivism, which tended to be less conscious of issues like race and gender. Folk has generally been mostly economic, dealing with race some but gender hardly at all. And I have a general sense that it’s hard to let in folk without also embracing a lot of communist art, which feels like a clearly different category from social justice.
More specifically, I think my complaint is that a lot of really great folk was about groups like Harlan County coal miners, who are at this point cast generally cast as villains. For that matter the environmentalist stuff is largely on the outs – Big Yellow Taxi doesn’t really mesh with the environmental justice framework.
(I’d be quicker to argue for songs like Southern Man than most folk – some protest rock might well count.)
The musical RENT. Truly fantastic music sung by (and about) truly terrible people with a terrible message.
Ah, that post-teenage moment in a Rent fan’s life when he starts sympathizing with Benny….
I thought Rent was a rip-off – or reworking, if you prefer – of La Bohème? That being so, shouldn’t we be giving the credit to Puccini?
It’s a pretty loose adaptation, and I don’t think Puccini was much of an SJW (based on his Wikipedia page). But in any case, La Bohème is itself an adaptation, so we should really be crediting Henri Murger.
Story wise, sure, but the Andrew seems to be crediting the music as the good art, which isn’t based on 19th century Italian Opera.
Where there any reasons given why it couldn’t produce good art?
As devils advocate I would argue that for example Handmaid’s Tale is “not based around SJ”, but really around dystopian totalitarism. Analogy “Star Wars”: It may be the goal of hour heroes to bring peace to the Galaxy, but what we really want is big space battles (even though we all are peace-loving pacifists).
Where there any reasons given why it couldn’t produce good art?
As someone on the right, opposed to ‘social justice’, and that may have been involved in the original thread (I can recall at least two on the subject):
It’s very hard to balance the needs of political messaging and the needs of artistic creativity. I think in order to be great, art needs to be able to touch something common to just about everyone. Given their popularity, just about anyone can listen to one of Beethoven’s symphonies or look at one of Hokusai’s prints or read one of Shakespeare’s plays and know it’s a work of art. The fact that just about everyone can read 1984 and identify someone with many of the aspects of Big Brother is a testament to how well written the work was. And this is not despite but because everyone disagrees with just who is comparable to Big Brother.
This applies to observers as well as creators. I don’t trust someone that is tied up in the message of the work to give an honest appreciation of the artistic merits of the work. If the work has a message that isn’t universally applicable, the true test is to find people that disagree with the work’s message and still appreciate it, or to find people that find a message in it at odds with the creator’s intent.
I can look at some of the Socialist Realism propaganda paintings and appreciate the use of form and design to send a message despite disagreeing with the political opinions they were designed to support. However, you won’t find many on the right that think The Handmaid’s Tale was an enjoyable book.
One way to know whether a work is good is: can you quote any of the lines and expect people to recognize them? Sing a few lines, if it’s a song? Would you recognize the art if someone made a homage to it? I’m willing to accept that Shepard Fairey’s Hope poster is a work of Social Justice art, just because so many people have copied the style.
To answer the original question, it’s not impossible to produce good Social Justice art, but the failure of progressive advocates of social justice to understand their opponents and the needs of the message makes it very difficult to produce something that is both on message and universal enough to appeal to almost everyone. And, to be fair, I think most political movements these days have the same problems.
It’s very hard to balance the needs of political messaging and the needs of artistic creativity.
Is it though? No work of social justice art is as heavy-handed in its messaging as, say, a cathedral is about Christian messaging (which was for most of history also political messaging). But cathedrals are great art and appreciated by Christians and non-Christians alike. And the cathedral architects were not particularly consulting people who disagreed with the works’ message.
No work of social justice art is as heavy-handed in its messaging as, say, a cathedral is about Christian messaging (which was for most of history also political messaging).
How much of that is because we’ve come to associate the stone structure of the cathedral with Christianity? When we think of cathedrals, we picture something like Notre Dame or Chartres, old buildings that are very big and very ornate (or modern reproductions in the same style), which would make them attractive art no matter what they were. Compared to that, the overt religious symbolism or religious messaging is nothing. Take a look at St. Basil’s in Moscow, which is now more a symbol of Russia than of Orthodox Christianity, or the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
These days, ‘old’ and ‘big’ or ‘old’ and ‘ornate’ is enough for a tourist attraction, and would probably qualify as art no matter what it was. The Parthenon in Athens and the Pyramids in Egypt are both religious structures that have survived in culture long after the message of the religions they were built to spread… which is what makes them recognizable as art.
The cathedral builders made art, and if they intended a message it was a universally understandable ‘I have artistic talent and am using it to make something grand that will last’.
Four letters: DEVO! 🙂
Seconded: Tony Kushner’s Angels in America
Alt.banned: Sherman Alexie. Sherman Alexie’s works, in particular, illustrate how the best SJ works can explode-in-the-mind decades after being read.
Unsurprisingly, America’s alt.Boeotian political movements persistently seek to ban hundreds of SJ-positive titles aimed at young adults. It is striking too, that pretty much every GoodReads genre-class awards high ratings to SJ-positive literary works … including the aforementioned banned SJ-positive works.
How is it that the GoodReads community, encompassing persons of every age, class, race, religion, nationality, education-level, political persuasion, and gender, whose sole shared trait is a pronounced love for books and reading, has evolved to be so strikingly SJ-positive, the world wonders?
I watched Angels in America, but wasn’t impressed. It had its good moments, but overall it came off as cheesy and oftentimes preachy. I have to give them points for trying, though; it’s obvious that their goal was to make a decent movie/miniseries, as opposed to pushing as much propaganda as possible. They didn’t quite succeed, but this is still better than most ideologically motivated art.
Angels in America came out at a time when our well-liked system administrator was completing a long process of dying of AIDS (which for years had been horrifically untreatable).
Angels spoke, on many levels, to all who knew and respected this man … who almost lived long enough to benefit from the advent of highly effective anti-retroviral drug regimens.
This was (for me and many of my generation) a paradigmatic example in which the force of art was diminished by advances in science. Long may such advances continue.
I’d read the play. The character of Roy Cohn carries the whole thing and elevates it about being just an AIDS piece.
Any recommendations for specific Alexie works?
Personally, more than any single Alexie work, attending a Sherman Alexie live-reading made a big impression on me (Alexie talked about what books and libraries meant to him as an adolescent). This man has presence.
Alternative suggestion: get ahold of one of Alexie’s short-story/poem collections, and find a story/poem that works for you … such choices being deeply personal.
At home we have the collection First Indian on the Moon (1993) and the novel Reservation Blues (1995) (which is pretty episodic, come to think). Both are recommended; first-time Alexie readers likely will find the collection easier to get started with.
I wouldn’t say SJ can’t produce good art. While SJW artists feel the need to sacrifice some measure of their art to the message, the overall result can still be good.
I’m currently watching the Handmaid’s Tale with my girlfriend, who read the original book, and it’s certainly well made in technical terms even if the setting and characterization are extremely weak. It’s not as strong as it could have been if the scriptwriters had ever cracked open a Bible in their lives or spoken to a human being face to face. But the resulting dissonance injects an element of humor into it which lightens the mood.
I still think the shallowness and inaccuracy of the “Christianity” in Handmaid’s Tail is a feature, not a bug.
I mean, would Christians be happier if the authoritarian theocracy that seems to be founded in large part on systematic, ritualistic rape actually did seem to have elements of genuine Christianity? I’m a lifelong atheist and I can say that I’d be really turned off if the jackbooted thugs were praising Jesus and quoting chapter and verse instead of just manipulating rhetoric and imagery for their own secular ends (not the least because, to Christianity’s credit, it would become completely contradictory)
Side-note: While I think it’s important to the theme and the plot that Gilead be Christian-in-Name-Only, I’m far from sure the creators of the show and even the book did. They might have, and I hope they did, but it’s entirely possible they just toned down the similarities to contemporary Christianity to avoid offending contemporary Christians, or at least to give themselves a bailey to retreat to in the event it did.
In that case, we can start a list of “artistic works that were improved by authoral efforts to avoid offending outsiders” and put Handmaid’s Tale at the top. Anyone else know of any other entries there?
I’m not sure it counts as an artistic work, but two days ago I heard a commencement address by Leon Panetta. It wasn’t a very good talk but, to his credit, he managed to talk about political problems without saying anything that would seriously offend a Trump supporter, of whom there were surely some in the audience.
Depending on your criteria for “outsiders,” Casablanca was improved because the moral guardians refused to let Ilsa abandon her husband and stay with Rick – as it is, it’s much more poignant and memorable. I’m sure there were other films that went through the same sort of trials.
I’m very skeptical of the story that the ending was ever in doubt. There’s no way “wife leaves her resistance hero husband to be with her true love” would get past the Hays Code.
(Even without the Code, I’m skeptical that that would fly even today without giving Lazlo a fatal flaw greater than a lack of romantic passion- or just killing him off.)
Ilsa left with with her husband in the original play. There is no evidence that the filmmakers ever considered changing that.
They made a number of changes both before and after talking to the censors. The most important is that they made Ilsa (in Paris) think that her husband was dead.
Christians are going to be offended regardless, because the very explicit message is “don’t let these monsters ever get into power or this will happen to you personally for real!” They beat that point home in episode one when Aunt Lydia was looking right into the camera saying how this! will! become! normal!
A more nuanced Gilead-ist theology would have added a bit of depth to the world and explained why so many normal people were gung-ho to sign up with them. They did a good job of showing the world falling apart due to collapsing fertility but totally squandered the chance to show how those desperate people decided on this particular solution. It was as if someone had sown the ground with dragon’s teeth and a fascist militia burst fully formed out of the Massachusetts soil.
One-dimensional villains aren’t nearly as compelling, because they might as well just be evil robots or demons. An adversary with some kind of internal logic to their motivation would have greatly improved the series.
Agreed that it would be nice to see a little bit more of the groundwork laid. I haven’t finished the show and am hoping there is more of that, because I firmly believe one of the most important things to understand about authoritarianism is that just because it isn’t a democracy doesn’t mean you don’t need a constituency, and all the representatives of the potential core constituencies of Gilead (the commander, the driver) seem ambivalent. Ann Dowd is basically the only character who is an enthusiastic supporter of the regime, and I don’t think you can really build a fascist state on old-maid resentment.
If you’re using it to comment on actual Christianity, and it’s not similar to actual Christianity, it’s a strawman. That counts as a bug.
It’s true that people still won’t like it if you made it similar to actual Christianity, but it may be that someone who understood Christianity enough to write it properly would not make Christianity a villain in the first place.
Not if your audience wants a strawman and would object to an accurate portrayal.
My point is that I don’t think its trying to comment on Christianity. It’s trying to comment on patriarchy, and making the reasonable assumption that if you built a state in North America structured specifically and explicitly around the exploitation of women, its ideology would be a de-Jesusfied bastardization of Christianity. And, really, if you take the initial goal of a dystopian Western patriarchy for granted, what else would it look like? A Matrix rip-off? American Soumission?
It always seemed to me that Atwood is trying to have it both ways on whether the religion of THT is representative of Christianity.
Handmaid’s Tail
Freudian slip? Or the porn version? Which would be much more entertaining, I imagine 🙂
I mean, would Christians be happier if the authoritarian theocracy that seems to be founded in large part on systematic, ritualistic rape actually did seem to have elements of genuine Christianity?
But the trouble is that for Atwood (whatever about the TV writers and producers) and a good section of the critical and reading public who swooned and swoon over the book, this is what they think “genuine Christianity” is all about. Atwood may make mention in interviews of ‘this is not my Christianity, my Christianity is nice liberal [Universal Unitarianism]’ but the “actually back in the day when Christianity was starting out it was completely egalitarian until Constantine and the Patriarchy and the suppression of women and gays and so forth for two thousand years” Lost Golden Age version of ‘real Christianity’ she and others approve of is the equivalent of the Lost Golden Age of Matriarchy and Moon Goddess Priestesses many 70s feminists lost their marbles over – it has everything to do with wish-fulfillment and nothing to do with reality.
In that case, ‘real Christianity’ is going to be the safe ideal version that does not exist and the actual Christianity that is out there is going to be the convenient scapegoat for all the bad things (e.g. “Christianity is anti-gay!” “Not my Christianity, this is the fault of the bad guys who took over and grabbed power, as my speculative novel describes”).
You see? She gets to eat her cake and have it: use the dangers of a theocratic USA and have people applauding her foresight and trying to identify which members of the Moral Majority or Trump’s current administration would love to set up such a dictatorship, at the same time she gets to judge global and historic Christianity as “it’s not really Christian if it’s not my Christianity which is liberal and non-dogmatic and all about Christianity As Social Work”. So, you know, by that yardstick Pope Benedict was Not A Real Christian, but Pope Francis might be 🙂
Imagine a writer opining “I don’t consider the Orthodox to be Jews because they refuse to permit women to be rabbis and they do not have at the core of their behaviour and ideologies what I, in my feeble Canadian way, would consider to be the core of Judaism which is ‘do justly, love mercy and walk humbly’ “. Whatever your opinion on women’s rights and ordination of women, I don’t think anyone getting up on their hind legs and declaring an entire section of the Jewish population to be “not real Jews” based on sexual politics would fly.
Ha, yeah, I have a weird habit of typoing homonyms.
I’ve been in a couple Handmaid’s Tale threads lately, and have made and corrected that mistake more than once. Apparently it was only a matter of time before one made it through.
As for the edited in part–still seems incoherent. You’re simultaneously complaining that the religion depicted is too Christian and not Christian enough. Whatever Atwood’s thoughts are re: definitions of Christianity and how different contemporary denominations live up to it, the fact remains that Gilead doesn’t resemble any contemporary denomination. Nobody puts the Hagar story at the center of their beliefs. Nobody excises Jesus to that degree–not just neglecting the message, but never even using the damn name. At least as far as I’ve gotten in the show and remember from the book, we don’t even see churches, services, or clergy. Just “commanders” (not patriarchs, or Fathers-with-a-capital-F) and “Eyes” (not inquisitors).
I’ve never been an angry atheist, but I been a regular atheist for as long as I can remember (these two facts are probably related) and I can tell you that if I were going to paint a fever dream from my deepest and most biased fears of the Religious Right, it wouldn’t look anything like Gilead.
It can be too Christian in the sense of “the author is presenting it as Christian” while being not Christian enough in the sense of “actually resembling Christianity”.
There’s a strong, strong subtheme, throughout the entire book, that Gilead is not particularly Christian. I mean, parts of the book are basically Atwood flailing her hands and screaming THIS IS NOT ACTUAL CHRISTIANITY! THIS IS A CYNICAL ATTEMPT TO CONSTRUCT TOTALITARIAN MISOGYNISTIC REGIME WITH CHRISTIAN TRAPPINGS – I seriously fail to see how some people don’t catch this, but I guess the thought of Handmaid’s Tale as an anti-Christian book in some sense is so strong it prevents this. Let’s recap:
– most of times when we hear someone actually opposing the Gilead regime, they’re Christians. News reports tell of Baptists fighting Gilead in the mountains, the state executes renegade Catholics and forces undercover nuns to be handmaids, Quakers try to help June and her husband escape to Canada etc. (The book also makes it clear that the pre-Gilead Christians June’s feminist group worked with were not necessarily particularly liberal on all issues)
– Gilead is explicitly shown tampering with the Bible – inserting “From each according to her ability, to each according to his need” etc.
– Gilead freely borrows practices from other religion, such as automatic prayer scrolls etc. – the epilogue also refers to the scholars studying similarities between Hindu practices and Gilead
– The epilogues also compares the regime to theocratic Iran
– The epilogue also extensively discusses how Gilead’s founding fathers crafted Gilead’s ideology in the think tank on the basis of Waterford’s marketing background etc. and how they borrowed freely elements even from pre-Christian religions to build a functional totalitarian state
Really, this theme is really not even particularly hidden.
Sounds like you’ve made the mistake of actually reading the book being discussed. Ideally you shouldn’t know anything about it except what you’ve heard from fellow culture warriors. Anything more will mark you as someone who can’t be trusted – you might be one of them.
As other commentators have pointed out, there can be elements of “my side are the True Christians, the other side calls themselves Christian but aren’t True Christians”. It is perfectly consistent with this to have textual evidence that the other side isn’t really Christian.
The series, and by implication the book, are seen as being anti-those-Christians (and anti-Republican) by the people who praise it. And I don’t think this comes out of nowhere. The series pattern-matches to common left-wing accusations about outgroup Christians, even as it fails to match actual outgroup Christians
Damn it, now I’m tempted to read the book and do a compare and contrast with Heinlein’s “If This Goes On–“, which does the same thing. The religion of the Prophet Incarnate clearly draws from both Bible Belt revival meeting Christianity and the LDS (hard to avoid the latter given an American Prophet with a new revelation, and Heinlein was clearly kind of fascinated by the trappings), but Heinlein is careful to show the actual Mormons and Baptists as active allies to the (Masonic-based) rebel Cabal, along with Catholics and Jews,
I happen to have a e-text version of Handmaid’s Tale, and I just did a control-F for “Christian.” The word actually only appears twice in the entire book, and in neither case are they coming from the regime or its proponents. So, technically, the author never even had her antagonists “call themselves Christian.”
(edit: also, every use of the word “Jesus” and “Christ” is part of an expletive-esque outburst, unless you count a couple similes involving Christmas trees and cards and the aforementioned instances of “Christian.” Two instances of priest, both referring to people hanged by the regime. No pastors, parsons, or clergy. Several instances of “church,” but they’re all either idioms or references to a church converted into a museum by the regime. Admittedly, lots and lots of “Bibles”–but the overall text repeatedly contrasts the “Bible” used by Gilead to the real one)
Heinlein literally doesn’t use the word Christian or any specifically Christian iconography in If This Goes On__”, it just seems obvious that it’s Christian. The leader is the Prophet, and I think the Temple Guards are Angels.
It might be interesting that this early book is about a revolution that happens because regime is tyrannical, while his later Red Planet and The Moon Is a Harsh Mistriss are revolts against people in charge whose policies would make life literally impossible.
@Nancy You’re right. It’s clearly Abrahamic and follows Christian-derived customs (e.g., church on Sunday), and the culture uses biblical names and imagery from both testaments, but Heinlein is careful not to actually confirm that it’s Christian.
(And while the Mormons are referred to as heretics, so are the Pariahs (Jews), so clearly they’re using a broad definition of heresy.)
For something recent, how about Ruthanna Emerys’ “The Litany of Earth”?`
It might not count as pure SJ. Most of it is an SJish account of Lovecraft’s Deep Ones being a harmless persecuted minority. Ubjrire, vg raqf hc jvgu rayvtugrazrag inyhrf cebivqvat n fbyhgvba.
I want to thank you for the unintentional (?) humor of a block of rot13 coming after a mention of the Old Ones. I chuckled.
Anyway I’ve heard that book is good, might try picking it up. I can read anything as long as it’s not too preachy.
It wasn’t intentional humor, but I did notice that it was funny.
I haven’t read the novel. There was a novella (?) which came out earlier.
The Litany of Earth is available for free online, the book is called Winter Tide.
What is “social justice” for the purpose of this question? I’ve almost always seen it used to describe a certain sort of recent left-wing, sorta-leftist, thinking which is heavier on identity politics and lighter on class than leftism was in the past, focuses heavily on language and entertainment media, etc. Does Bertolt Brecht really fit into that?
A phrase badly in need of taboo here (and everywhere)
You could save it for talking about actual social justice, the way everyone outside a handful of USians does.
I’ve intentionally kept it pretty broad, for the sake of promoting discussion. But you are right that a lot of the works listed above arguably don’t fit the identity politics obsessed thinking we’ve seen lately. Even someone like Atwood isn’t really a full on SJW.
Gosh … perhaps the community of folks who care about social justice issues doesn’t much resemble alt.SSC caricatures of that community? Can such things be? 🙂
SJWs may not be representative of left liberals in general, but they are in control of the agenda right now. So, frankly I don’t give a shit that most people who favour gay rights or whatever are pretty reasonable people who would be happy to compromise and find pragmatic solutions.
No.
That’s a…novel interpretation of things.
Atwood predates SJWs, but the Handmaid’s Tale is in the news again because of the Hulu series, which doesn’t, and which constantly gets associated with Trump.
Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale
That right there would be one of my “you can’t have good art based around Social Justice” examples, were I going to argue that 🙂 Brecht is not exactly Social Justice, more a mish-mash of anarchism, Dadaism, socialism and a flavouring of Marxism, Kushner’s Angels In America is sentimental tosh, Lessing had a lot more going on than SJ even in the older sense of the word, and Baldwin is a damn good writer on his own merits.
Would TV shows like Orange is the New Black, Jessica Jones, or Luke Cage count? None of them are all that preachy, but all take lots of inspiration from modern Social Justice issues, often displaying generally accepted good Social Justice opinions in a good light, even if not necessarily advocating them. I think all of them are very good shows for reasons unrelated to the virtuousness of the SJ content they have.
Yes, I think those would be good examples.
I feel like a lot of these shows are good IN SPITE of SJ influence, not because of it
Maybe for Luke Cage, probably for OITNB, but no way for Jessica Jones. Kilgrave is plucked directly from fears and hatreds of contemporary pop-feminism. Compare, for example, the part of the final episode from which it gets its title with this. Given that he’s arguably the best MCU villain ever, I think it’s fair to suggest that this unique influence was not a negative one in this case. Certainly, he was the best part of that particular show–every scene with him and JJ was gripping and chilling while the most of the stuff with the subplots (JJ’s guilty feelings towards Luke Cage, Trish Walker and her new cop boyfriend, most of the neighbor stuff) was pretty average.
Supergirl is doing a lot of social justice (which has created a lot of terrible moments). The most recent episode has a character give an inspiring speech about how we should fight against the invading aliens who want to make the world great again. (They’re invaders, and at no point said they wanted to make the world great for Earthlings). Also a speech about how strong women are important. And the president of the United States is secretly an alien, which is apparently supposed to be a good thing (space aliens have been standins for mundane aliens in this series).
To be fair, the speech about how “we’re all strong women not hindered by the need to engage in patriarchal competitiveness, surely we can work together and find a solution!” was punctuated by the villain blowing Air Force One out of the sky with the speaker and President aboard. But yeah, the themes are frequently heavy-handed and run counter to what’s actually going on on the screen.
And I don’t know what they even think they’re doing with making the President into Clinton-as-Birther-Nightmare, especially after the whole J’onn J’onzz thing. (“Hidden aliens are secretly infiltrating the top levels of government, repeatedly. Isn’t it great?!?”) Superman and Supergirl are already the perfect poster children for the traditional pro-immigration narrative. Given the show’s political orientation, why would the show go out of its way to justify the paranoia of its villains?
All of which doesn’t stop me from liking the show, but it does sometimes require making allowances.
I only watched the first two seasons, but with the exception of Laverne Cox’s character, I didn’t see a lot of social justice in Orange is The New Black. Piper is sent to a prison, where everyone’s guilty, it’s effectively segregated by color, age, and culture, and she quickly accepts this as normal.
Orange is the New Black is definitely more of a stretch than the other 2. I’d say segregation by color/age/culture is something that modern SJ advocates as a good thing, but I don’t think the show had any particular commentary about it besides just presenting it as a reality in prisons. It does have the terribleness of the private prison system and the heartless corporate & government stooges that run it as an on-going theme (as well as the not-so-heartless and very well-meaning ones who still end up causing harm to others). But I’m mainly thinking of in season 3, one pretty major plot point was an overt reference to Eric Garner’s death and Black Lives Matter.
I haven’t read most of those, but while The Handmaid’s Tale is certainly popular among SJ and consonant with its values, it is not a product of capital-S capital-J Social Justice, which didn’t exist when it was written.
I was thinking about the Al risk topic. As a almost 30-ish person who’d very much like to ideally check out before things turning into a cliche’d dystopic sci fi film, how worried should I be about this? Like do I need to start planning now to off myself in X number of years to avoid this? and how many years can I safely allocate before I need to kick the bucket?
That’s a complicated question; there isn’t a set date for an intelligence explosion or even a predicated date. Bostrom’s 2013(?) survey had a median prediction of 2082 for human level AI with 90% confidence, but there are a number of additional factors to consider beyond that. First, human level is considered a danger if there is a hard takeoff scenario where it bootstraps to superintelligence in a short period. It is far from certain that this will occur, and human level AI in and of itself is unlikely to pose an existential danger. Second, there are a range of outcomes from superintelligence, many of which do not contain sci fi dystopias. Some futures will have friendly AI. A large proportion would likely be simple extinction. Actual dystopias like I have no mouth and I must scream probably form a very small percentage of possible futures.
And that’s not the only area of uncertainty, we also have to consider your own life expectancy. I don’t have access to mortality tables so I don’t know exactly what your current LE is, though I’d guess that living to your 90s is still a long shot. You’d probably want to look at the ages that your ancestors survived to, and if you have a family history of any kind of disease. It might be that you are quite unlikely to live to the 2080s anyway, though you would need to balance this against possible advances in medical science, and possible earlier singularities.
In short, all that uncertainty adds up to a lot. I’d say that the chance of a superintelligence being not merely unfriendly but actively evil, is so unlikely that worrying about would qualify as Pascal’s mugging, even aside from all the other conditionals.
When we made democracy and modern governments we were so worried about national control falling in the hands of the wrong human, that we made sure that it would be managed by a non-human system. But do we worry enough about it being managed by the wrong non-human system? Nobody can fix things if the system spirals out of sanity in the Moloch/Great Depression way or becomes unfriendly in the 1984 way. After all a single human changing the system is exactly what the system was meant to prevent. We care about things like a stupid President or the wrong representative more than first-past-the-post voting systems or gerrymandering or perverse incentives. How scary is this?
Sounds sorta like anacyclosis.
I didn’t make any predictions about what happens when some democratic systems fail though. Anacyclosis does. If I had to predict, some systems may work with varying degrees of human value alignment, some may collapse like a badly programmed robot, some may even work and be unfriendly, such as in 1984 – a self sustaining, non-overthrowable system that works to hurt people and would be far worse than no system at all. I don’t see why a working and well-aligned system would collapse into anarchy, which anacyclosis says always happens. It might evolve into a different system, but not necessarily collapse.
Nit: while O’Brien and propaganda within Nineteen Eighty-Four (e.g., Goldstein’s book) claim that the system is permanent and can’t be overthrown, the linguistic appendix is written from the perspective of a post-Ingsoc world.
(“Newspeak was the official language of Oceania” “It was expected that Newspeak would have finally superseded Oldspeak (or Standard English, as we should call it) by about the year 2050.” “It was intended” that Newspeak make political heresy unthinkable”. Etc.)
That suggests the boot didn’t actually stamp on human faces forever– however little good that did Winston or Julia.
I suspect that in practice no system is actually going to be self-sustaining and permanently non-overthrowable, though: a) That’s hard to falsify (albeit in much the same way that it’s hard to prove that any given living person isn’t actually immortal without killing them; sure, lots of people have died, but on the other hand there are eight billion who haven’t). b) As with Winston, the fact that the system may (or even certainly will) end at some indeterminate but distant day, and may be replaced with something better on an equally indeterminate and even more distant one can be pretty cold comfort. A system can certainly outlast a human life, the more so if it’s actively engaged in ending human lives.
Orwell wrote Animal Farm about how a totalitarian state is established, 1984 about what one looks like instantiated, and intended to write a novel about how one collapses but died before he could do it. He never intended it to be un-overthrowable.
At the risk of being overly terse: Very. Say what you want about a dictator, but at least he is mortal. Whereas a system without death can survive the deaths of any of it members. Furthermore, there is a limit to how insane and evil one human can be before he is nonfunctional, whereas a system can be infinitely crazy.
My impression is that the only thing that ever really matters is social conventions. Writing things down can help fill in details of implementation and, more importantly, add an aura of immutability to conventions, but it’s ultimately the conventions which matter. Otherwise, a third world nation could simply adopt the Constitution of the US and have an equally functional political system (such as it is).
Here is an eff article about the repeal of privacy rules, to serve as counterweight to the claim in the previous open link thread, “they repealed a less-than-one-year-old regulation that hadn’t come into effect yet, changing literally nothing”.
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2017/05/congress-repealing-our-internet-privacy-rights-meant-congress-repealed-internet
I found it to be helpful context.
Anybody here who’s practicing meditation based on the methods described in “The Mind Illuminated”?
It’s a fairly recent (published less than two years ago) book of the practical meditation instructions with minimal religious baggage variety. It’s very good and it’s level of clarity and precision are quite beyond anything I’ve read before in that space. It also describes the entire process of getting from complete beginner level to very deep states of concentration (divided into ten stages).
I meditated in the past but stopped when I felt like I plateaued and wasn’t convinced that the benefits were worth the time investment. I read TMI a bit over two months and it cleared up a lot of confusion I had about meditation and got me intetested in meditating again. So far, I’ve been growing more convinced, based on my experiences, that the stuff in the book is real, including the kind of crazy stuff that’s supposed to be happening at the later stages.
So, anybody who’s read the book and maybe has something interesting to share?
I have not read the book but I have been looking for one like this every now and then, so thanks for the recommendation.
I feel like I’m in a similar situation you were a few months ago (plateaued, not convinced if the benefits were worth more time investment) and from your text I assume you made some progress since then. Would you say the book helped you significantly to leave your plateau? Did you advance any stages and was it worth the time investment?
Yes, to both questions. The book addresses a lot of subtleties and warns about mistakes that it’s very easy to get confused about on your own. I definitely advanced past the skill level I had before.
I also consider the time innvestment worth it. My original motivation for meditating was stress reduction and maybe improved concentration and I’m seeing benefits here. Plus, meditation used to be intrinsically interesting when I first tried it, and now it feels intrinsically imteresting again. The quality of experience is changing, new stuff is happening and this keeps me motivated. YMMV, obviously.
If you’re interested in the book, there’s an olderr document that outlines its contents:
http://dharmatreasure.org/wp-content/uploads/LightOnMeditationHandout.pdf
Sorry for the brevity here, but does anyone here have any views on Pope Francis?
I’ve noticed he’s unusually liberal for a pope. Of course if you’re head of one of the worlds most conservative organizations and obliged to not outright reject their positions any level of liberalness is going to look inconsistent. At least he seems more appealing to younger people and seems to have slowed the previous freefall of the churches reputation/popularity. Sometimes it’s good for the church to change it’s position.
It’s not a bad thing when the roman catholic church occasionally moves with the times sometimes does things like say “actually we’ve changed our minds and we now think it’s ok for a paraplegic to get married”
No. Appeasing the progressives is not a good strategy. It will lose members in the long run, in addition to defiling tradition.
It’s only good if the Church has actually been wrong on the specific matter.
It would be interesting to see how many non-Catholic Francis fans have joined or are seriously considering joining the Church as a result of his Papacy. My guess is that the number is going to be very small.
Don’t forget to account for people who would have left the church were it not for him.
Which will be figures hard to come by because, for example, in ireland so many were officially defecting from the church that the church abolished defection from canon law (oh wait, isn’t it supposed to be bad to change ancient laws and traditions as a knee-jerk response to current conditions) and just started pretending that those people had never left. Like a demented teacher talking to an empty room refusing to accept everyone has walked out in disgust.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Formal_act_of_defection_from_the_Catholic_Church
A surprising number of older people simply up and walked out of mass after some of the crap that was read from the pulpit prior to irelands vote on gay marriage.
It was already reeling from decades of uncovering of sex-abuse, mass graves, financial fuckery and various other scandals.
With the current popes slightly softer, slightly less odious/hateful positions on some matters the church might see less people simply walking away.
Catholicism typically hasn’t been big on evangelizing and gaining converts, it’s basically a rounding error. On the other hand if existing Catholics and the children of Catholics walk away in disgust then that hits the church hard.
There also is the possibility of him making existing Catholics more so, for instance increasing the chance of people raising their children as Catholics.
Murphy- Going by your own link it was made in 1983. Hardly an ancient tradition.
How do you decide when the Church has actually been wrong on the specific matter?
If the pope came out with an official statement that god had called him up and told him in his official capacity as pope that god really doesn’t have a problem with gay people, that god considers it to be in the same catagory as shellfish,loan interest and mixed fabrics then would that mean that the church had actually been wrong or would it be one of those other times?
The Catholic Church has stopped growing pretty much everywhere except Latin America and Africa. I don’t know about Africa, but Latin America is getting more progressive over time.
Despite believing Catholicism to be objectively false, I don’t like what he is doing for a combination of reasons.
1- Catholicism’s level of intellectual coherence is declining rapidly thanks to vague statements, all-new contradictions, criticism “rigid” Catholics etc. Encouraging intellectual coherence is a good thing, and the principle you should follow your own laws (rather than playing them down and encouraging doctrinal anarchy) isn’t.
2- I am skeptical (because of the Anglican Church, for instance) that Pope Francis is even reversing popularity at all.
In all organisations, I believe it better that they stick to positions that are intellectually coherent because intellectual coherence is an essential virtue for creating true positions. Pope Francis’s Catholicism is not intellectually coherent any more- it lacks clarity (see vague response to the Dubia), it lacks internal logic (Amoris Letitia is not very compatible with what has come before it), and decentralization of authority is philosophically very incompatible with Catholic views e.g. on going to hell for heresy.
Worse still, I don’t think Pope Francis even realizes any of this.
“unusually liberal” is one way of putting it
“barely disguised communist” might be another
“Whoever has two tunics should share with him who has none, and whoever has food should do the same.”
Confirmed commie.
Calling him a communist may be too much, but I think we have some evidence of the current pope’s sympathy for communism. He talks quite often against imperialism, consumerism, the excesses of capitalism, and how money and the US are to blame when things go wrong. These topics are not exactly literal quotations of Das Kapital, but are quite close to the kind of rethoric we get from communist sympathizers in the West. He is also a Jesuit from Argentina, which kinda garantees that he was influenced by that weird Theology of Liberation which sweeped Latin American clergy inthe 70s/80s/early 90s.
He also tends to adopt quite a soft stance when dealing with communist(-inspired) rulers of Latin America. For example, when he visited Bolivia in 2015, Evo Morales gave him an image of Christ crucified on a hammer and sickle; though a bit embarassed at first, Francis accepted the gift and was quick at making apologies for the controversial imagery.
Who else other than communists actually believes that one of the major threats to society today is that the education systems are being over-run by dangerous libertarian ideals?
I have a feeling that the “libertarian” in “libertarian individualism” isn’t actually doing any work, and that the phrase should just be read as “individualism”. Education and culture in the US right now isn’t remotely libertarian, but it isn’t very collectivist either.
Francis’ Pontifical Academy gets the planetary science mainly right (as a strong consensus of the world’s scientists thinks, anyway).
Francis himself gets the planetary morality mainly right (as many folks think, both inside and outside the Roman Catholic Church).
This tweet is a good example of what I like about Francis: https://twitter.com/antoniospadaro/status/817144723093733377?lang=en
I think there’s far too much emphasis on the ‘intellectual’ aspect of the Catholic church. Scholasticism used to be another word for sophistry, and while it’s suddenly popular in niche communities of online lay people reading Feser and Dr. Taylor Marshall (PhD), it hasn’t really responded to the past 200 years of philosophy and doesn’t seem to have as much currency with the actual clergy.
I think we can both agree that 2 + 2 in philosophy can never, literally or metaphorically, make 5. Why should theology be different, if it is to even be a theory of truth at all?
My wife refers to me as a practicing non-Catholic (as opposed to the more common non-practicing Catholic). I attend mass about every Sunday with my family.
I am not a fan of Francis. My main beef is that he tends to speak about areas that he is ill informed on (Economics, Libertarianism are two) and does not seem to have put any effort into actually becoming informed before speaking. And consequently sometimes reaches wrong and potentially harmful conclusions (to his own goals).
ETA: As someone with an open mind towards joining the Catholic church (but with an admittedly low likelihood) his statements have nudged my personal probability of joining lower. But I am probably not his target audience.
That rueful laughter you hear is me.
Um. I should start off by saying Benedict was my pope, in a way that John Paul II wasn’t (but Paul VI before him was, even though I was barely aware of him by the time I was old enough to be aware of the world around me and he was at the end of his reign then). So I’m prejudiced here, because I had great sympathy for what Benedict was trying to do, whereas Francis doesn’t get that from me.
He is a Jesuit, so “lack of intellectual consistency” is probably not as much as it looks to be on the surface. He is much more pastoral than Benedict who was a scholar, so there is that. The theme of his pontificate to date seems to be Mercy, particularly the mercy of God. He has made very much of this, and if you take that as the motivating force behind his thought and actions, it may help tie things together better for you.
He doesn’t care about the rules qua rules so much, he is very big on being pastoral and going out to seek the lost sheep. On the other hand, he has been quoted out of context by the media a lot, who love the (perceived) contrast between Big Bad Rottweiler Enforcer Did You Know He Was Head Of The Inquisition Benedict and Kind Liberal Spirit of Vatican II At Long Last Gay Rights And Women Priests Francis.
Gay rights women priests is… not gonna happen, despite the hopes of the Spirit of Vatican II lot. Francis, for instance, is not simply all “God is merciful and wishes to forgive”, he does insist that people need to go to confession and repent their sins. He favours a lot of the old devotions and religion of the laity that the post-Vatican II reform-minded wanted to sweep away as superstition and not sufficiently consciousness-raising as we liberate society from the ills of capitalism.
He has ruffled a lot of feathers. The big one so far is Amoris laetitia, which he is sticking fast on and is being very hardline about, despite all the requests for clarification (he refused to answer dubia put to him by four cardinals, which is a really big deal).
He has a vision for the Church, and he’s ploughing on with it. The big resistance is not so much outraged conservatives, it’s the institutional inertia of the Vatican bureaucracy (the Barque of Peter has the turning circle of a supertanker) which prefers to operate on a calendar timescale of decades or even centuries. Francis is trying to reform all this, but most of the comfortably bedded in officials who have their little power-bases will rely on the traditional Italian tactics (if that’s not being culturally insensitive) of smiling, saying “yes of course”, then going back to their offices and dicasteries and doing nothing while producing excuse after excuse, in the hope of running out the clock and then when he’s gone there will be a new guy and they’ll still be in their comfortable position.
I can’t say I really have a read on what or who exactly Francis is. I don’t have the frame of mind sympathetic to his. But you know, filial obedience 🙂 He’s the pope, and that’s that (unless he’s an anti-pope as some fervently believe, but I don’t think so).
I don’t see why, considering how the church has done turn-arounds before.
Deisach- May I ask your opinion in particular on the dubia question? I know this sounds very odd coming from an atheist, but I see it as an appalling act of failure to establish intellectual consistency.
Catholic here, and not a fan of Francis, mainly because he keeps sticking his nose into temporal politics instead of focusing on the spiritual world. He’s just as much a materialist as the greediest capitalist, except he’s focused on riding himself of the world rather than acquiring it.
Amoris laetitia aside, he has not changed much of anything in Catholic doctrine. Mostly you’re probably just noticing the extremely poor job the media does reporting on religious news. Religious reporting is the only thing they do worse than science reporting.
People who are Catholic and still Catholic in this age of secularism do not want progressive politics or cultural norms. We want MOAR CATHOLICISM. The atheists I know say to me, “I sure do like this Francis guy, he’s just want the Church needs these days!” and I ask, “Oh, great, are you planning on joining now?” Oddly enough they always answer in the negative.
I am sure other people here are more capable of pointing theological reasons for opposing or supporting the current Pope, so I will stick to the lower matters that shape most of my opinions on Francis: politics.
Which befits him well, since my main problem with Francis is that he has trouble separating his religious duties from his political views.
Here is what I think of him: he is a Pope with a flair for mediatic actions (which may or may not be good in the long run) and an inclination to Latin American populism, who has trouble separating his pastoral concerns for the spiritual well-being of his flock from his personal ideas as to how his flock should be managed by their secular governments.
Calling him a Communist, or even a Liberal in the American sense of the word, is a bit misguided; like almost everyone in the Church hierarchy, he opposes gay marriage, does not want the ordenation of women, opposes contraception and abortion, and (of course) rejects atheism and a godless society. The media has been keen on portraiting him as tolerant and liberal (which is fair, though a bit overblown), but he is still in touch with Catholic traditon.
But the problem is that he is just as much in touch with Peronist tradition and the broader Latin American Left Populism that developed in the 70s and rose to power everywhere in the continent in the late 80s (and is now starting to crumble). Though sometimes at odds with individual leaders, ideologically he has been mostly at their side – see his eagerness to forgive and forget Cristina Kirchner’s enmity and receive her with honors in the Vatican. This hospitality was not extended to Kirchner’s foe Mauricio Macri (who leans more to the right) when he became President.
Another example: Francis had a very good relationship with former (Left-wing) Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, who was impeached last year; he is much colder towards Michel Temer, her sucessor, who leans a bit more to the right. Recently, Temer invited him to thecelebration of the 300 years of the Apparition of Our Lady Aparecida, the patron saint of Brazil; Francis refused to come, saying his schedule is busy for 12 October while also criticizing (in the same letter!) the austerity measures adopted by the President. See the issue? Not only the Pope could not find a way to come to the 300 years feast of the patron saint of the largest catholic country in the world, but he also did not miss the opportunity to harangue his opinions on matters of internal national policy.
He is a man of the Church, but he is clearly not only a man of the Church – perhaps not even primarily so. He is the Pope, but he is also a Left leaning politician.
Between Unsong (which is now finished) and The Good Student (which is on a very slow burn), I am short a good wed serial. What do the people here think about The Good Student.
Side note, if anyone here wants to take the survey, it can be found here (Its painless, I promise)
I’ve read up to the current point in Good Student, very very readable but no real payoff yet in terms of plot. I’m honestly surprised it was holding the #1 slot on topwebfiction when it has yet to grow much meat on its bones.
That’s why it’s so popular, people are waiting for the payoff.
The guy who writes The Good Student is also writing two other serials on topwebfiction.
I enjoy How To Avoid Death On A Daily Basis, but, uh, content warning for the protagonist being prone to antisocial and misogynistic rants.
The other active web serials I read are Dungeon Keeper Ami and Mother Of Learning.
I agree with you that TGS doesn’t have much payoff yet.
I too was surprised to find The Good Student so high up on topwebfiction. How to Avoid Death on a Daily Basis, also by Mooderino, is much better imo: laugh-out-loud jokes, unexpected plot twists, character development, memes, – AND it updates five days a week! – everything you could wish for in a web serial.
You might want to check out /r/rational, that’s where I usually get my fic recommendations. Do you read fanfiction or original fiction only?
I read How to avoid death on a daily basis for a while, by the same author, and it was okay. It irritated me in how the main character was portrayed as being great and right about everything all the time, while also being terrible.
I’m currently reading The Fifth Defiance, which is good fun. It’s a superhero thing with a rather unique setting and the characters are all very distinct and interesting. I’d suggest giving it a try if you need more things to read.
Link
So you expect a world-wide socialist government to take away public health care, schooling, bring in tax breaks for the rich, etc. ?
Seems a pretty weird assumption.
It depends on what you mean by socialism. The nordic capitalist society with a strong safety net looks fairly sustainable to me.
If you’re talking about a centralized (government-controlled) economy, then there’s a risk of the society not being able to afford the safety net, or even failing to produce ordinary necessities, with Venezuela as a prime example.
How much stronger is the safety net in Scandinavian countries than in the US? It seems like welfare capitalism is the dominant, perhaps only, economic system in first-world countries, with the differences being the various amounts of regulation and barriers to market entry. Labor market regulation seems to vary pretty widely too, but not so widely as the basic employer-employee dynamic isn’t the norm around the world.
I guess welfare capitalism is the dominant form because the powers that be tend to be pretty favourable towards capitalism–for obvious reasons–but clearly capitalism in its pure form doesn’t work and so they have to implement some socialist policies to make the system sustainable.
What do you mean “doesn’t work”? And since when are regulations and welfare measures exclusively “socialist”?
By “doesn’t work” I mean that attempts to implement something close to a pure free-market, strong forms of laissez-faire, are unstable and always lead to the necessary reintroduction of measures to counteract this.
See e.g. the history of the development of industrial capitalism in Britain, Russia in the 90s, Pinochet’s Chile.
Yes. That is exactly what I assume.
See: Venezuela
Pray tell me, which Venezuelan president was it who brought in tax breaks for the rich, Chavez or Maduro?
“tax breaks” is a very opaque way of looking at things
But if you think that there aren’t an elite and protected class of people in Venezuela who have been largely kept from suffering the brunt of the negative impacts of socialism (disease, famine, repression) you haven’t been paying attention.
Willing to bet Maduro’s lifestyle as compared to the average poor Venezuelan makes corporate write-downs of depreciation seem like pretty tame stuff…
So is the answer “neither of them”?
Chavez. He introduced currency controls in 2003. In the short term this taxed “the rich” and gave tax breaks to the politically connected. But it quickly became taxing the poor and giving tax breaks to the rich.
Venezuela’s a fairly low-tax country. Their highest marginal income tax rate is lower than the one in the US (34% vs. 39.6%). Their total central government tax revenue as a percentage of GDP is significantly lower (something like 13% vs. the US’s 20%).
Normal welfare capitalism takes some money from rich people and gives it to poor people. Scandinavian “socialism” does the same. Venezuelan socialism simply decrees that meat costs $1/lb now, and then wonders why nobody will sell meat in Venezuela anymore.
I think he’s using socialism to mean the Stalinist thing, not the Swedish thing.
Ahh I see, the tired, old, capitalist meme of “socialism = Stalinism”. I guess it’s a hell of a lot easier than actually engaging with opposing ideas.
If “socialism” is now ambiguous between “state ownership of the means of production” and “capitalism, but with a strong regulatory and welfare state”, is there a commonly accepted term that encompasses only the former?
I don’t think you will find many people advocating total state control of the means of production. If you do, you can ask them how they identify politically. Stalinist perhaps?
There are socialist parties throughout the world that support things like state-owned energy, transport, health service, etc. but do not want to nationalise every company in the country.
My personal experience is that socialists who want to go further and have all industry collectively owned tend to emphasise worker-owned and managed factories, which is quite a different proposition from state-ownership.
Marxist-Leninist would be the most reliable self-applied designation, but I’d suggest that anyone calling themselves “communist” while still advocating a system that allowed for some privately owned capital is being dishonest.
(although the fact that there are forms of ownership other than “by the state” and “by private capitalists” muddies the water a little bit, as Art notes in his last paragraph)
I think it’s more along the lines of: socialism = collectively owned means of production = state owned means of production = authoritarian state
I don’t know if modern socialist try to block the second or third step.
AFAIK, no first world countries with nominally socialist governments have a majority of the means of production either collectively or state owned, so the question of whether that leads to an authoritarian state doesn’t arise. (My impression is that Norway’s oil sector is big, but not that big.) Or am I missing some?
Right, hence the confusion over the term “socialist”. If Norway is socialist, then I don’t see why the US wouldn’t be considered socialist too.
The general pattern when people try to implement Marxism, that we’ve seen from the Spanish and Russian revolutions to Venezuela, is of doubling down on failure. Which is both why those who claim that “socialism has never been tried” are worrying and why the Chinese and Vietnamese communist parties aren’t.
Socialists begin with an plan, often a very clever one like in Allende’s Chile. And then when the plan turns out like this either the regime is overthrown, as Allende’s was, or the leadership doubles down on the failing policies and starts hunting for wreckers. Which can get very bloody and leaves the underlying issue unsolved.
The Chinese Communist Party under Deng represented a rare third option, of socialists who learned their lesson and went with pragmatism over a dogmatic adherence to ideology. It doesn’t look much like socialism but you won’t hear many Chinese complaining over it.
How exactly does one implement a critique of capitalist political economy? You surely realise that Marx intentionally left no prescription for what should come after capitalism and according to his theories none of the places you mention were ready for a transition to socialism?
Marx himself would seem to disagree, since advocated for revolution within his own lifetime.
But I’d rather not get into the weeds of socialist apologism.
Let’s say you’re right and that the world wasn’t and isn’t ready for true socialism. Why advocate for it now then? If global revolution really is inevitable due to historical-material forces then waiting it out in relative comfort, as the CCP are, would seem like a much better way to spend your time than trying to bring about a change before its time.
That has the side benefit that, if you’re wrong, you haven’t killed tens or hundreds of millions of Innocents for nothing.
Seeing as you’re clearly an expert in these matters, could you cite me the place where Marx wrote that socialist revolution should take place in feudal societies or in less-advanced capitalist societies?
No mention as well of the U.S. foreign policy of the “threat of the good example” every time any alternative society that forbids U.S. corporations to rob and exploit it is implemented somewhere and looks like it could be successful, the U.S. oligarchy immediately proceeds to destroy it by any means. The U.S. has been doing all it can to undermine Venezuela, because extreme poverty has receeded there since Chavez.
@ SchwarzeKatze:
How old are the numbers you’re looking at? Venezuala’s recent regular poverty rate is over 75% and its “extreme poverty” rate is similarly, well, extreme. (If you’re looking at Wikipedia, the relevant charts there cheat by cutting off the data at 2013, right before the wheels fell of the bus).
It’s true that effective poverty had gradually declined somewhat over time in Venezuela (as it had in much of the rest of the world) but in retrospect it looks like they postponed disaster by eating the seed corn rather than with sustainable economic development. It’s a real mess now, one that needs no help from the US to look bad.
This is a thing I expected Socialism symphatizers would tell us, since they are the ones who want to implement Socialism. Preferentially, they should sort this out before trying to actually make the revolution.
It shouldn’t be expected that Socialism skeptics should do all the work.
That’s an interesting response, are you from the USA by any chance?
It seems that you were unable to grasp the point I was making. Marx didn’t set anything like a plan for his version of socialism. If you define Marxism as what Marx wrote–which would seem like the most sensible definition–then it’s hard to see how you would implement it. If we define Marxism as the ideology and policies of people who say that they are Marxist then the term covers such disparate views as to become meaningless.
One of the problems in this discussion is that you have two definitions for “trying socialism”:
1. Implementing (a certain version of) socialism by force as state policy without a possibility for implementing an alternative (Soviet Union, Cuba etc.)
2. Participating in a strong socialist movement in a mixed-economy capitalist state so, that the socialist movement in question has a real effect on labor policy, economy etc. (such as what happened in the Nordic countries)
I should hasten to add that what I mean by section 2. is *not* building a mixed economy in itself but rather the existence of the socialist movements (including parties, labor unions, other organizations) in themselves. In many ways, social democracy means simultaneously accepting the existence of capitalism (at least for the time being) and urgently believing that since the capitalists are going to advance their own interests, they need a strong counterweight with clearly set ideals and effective means of getting things done. This also led to good results in many countries – and now, as the socialist movements and labor unions are less strong, those gains have been partially dismantled.
One of the problems with these discussions is that they’re being had only from the perspective of state policy as a deliberate choice made by the policymakers themselves (“Should we implement socialism? Or capitalism? Or something else?”), not from the point of view of movements and their interplay in a society.
Is there an e-book version of Unsong available?
epub
Awesome, thank you!
Argument abstract of sorts:
“The most fundamental phenomenon of the universe is relationship.” Jonas Salk — Anatomy of Reality
Religion, democracy and capitalism are essentially coding structures / apps for relationship interface.
Genetic code, the same.
The dominant phenomenon of our era is exponentially accelerating complexity.
Add 5.9 billion people since 1900. Add exponentially accruing knowledge. (Human knowledge doubles roughly every 13 months according to Ray Kurzweil, and that may be dated.) Give many of the ~7.5 billion people exponentially more powerful tech.
These additions have generated new, unprecedented and far more complex environs / relationships in-and-across geo eco bio cultural & tech networks.
Re CODE
Code is physics efficacious relationship infrastructure in bio, cultural & tech networks: genetic, language, math, moral, religious, legal, monetary, etiquette, software, etc.
Survival Interface with Complexity — from the biological network:
“The rule of thumb is that the complexity of the organism has to match the complexity of the environment at all scales in order to increase the likelihood of survival.” Physicist, complexity scientist Yaneer Bar-Yam — Making Things Work
Currently, our species isn’t adequately coded — biologically, culturally or technologically — to pass natural selection tests in environs undergoing exponentially accelerating complexity for X number of years.
Year X approaches.
Culture, Complexity and Code2: link text
Alternative explanation: We’re all way crazier.
It’s from wearing my red-ziggurat DEVO Energy Dome! 🙂
Sufficiently advanced word salad is indistinguishable from Sidles. You’re right, we got side-tracked by trying to detect Sidles rather than the style, which was the problem no matter who was doing it.
Ooooh, I’d go a bit easier on postgenetic. I got all the way to the end without my eyes bleeding or my brain dribbling out my ears, and I even understood many of the sentences 🙂
So postgenetic is not up to Sidles levels quite yet!
(Or perhaps a steady course of Sidles comments has altered our brains so that we find such comments more comprehensible, in a fashion akin to the warping influence of contact with Lovecraftian entities?)
Lol … it’s more that SSC comment-bandwidth has been pretty greatly increased, by dialing-down the Kandel / Grothendieck / Foucalt / Faulkner / Pessoa / Spinoza modulation, while at the same time, dialing-up the Twain / Rogers / Goodall / Francis / Chiang / DEVO modulation. The theme of a broadening, deepening, accelerating, science-respecting, SJ-positive Enlightenment, however, “ain’t changed all that much!” 🙂
Are you feeling OK? There’s only one link in this comment.
Okay, I reread; and yes, sloppy and weak framing, ordering, dot connecting. My bad. My apologies.
Think the linked article is more accessible. Maybe it isn’t.
Am I the only one hearing this in Mordin Solus’s voice?
I am now, thank you so much.
Ditto
Would anyone here provide an argument in favor of claims like “we need more women in physics”?
In particular, I am less interested in arguments that are of the form “The current lack of women indicates bias in hiring and teaching that should be fixed for egalitarian reasons.”
I am especially interested in arguments that diversity is good for a field intrinsically. Are there such arguments?
The arguments you disallow are the only arguments. Equal competence and interest is assumed a priori, and policy made to match.
I believe that’s true for physics (and mathematics and some other subjects), but there are arguments for diversity for its own sake in other fields (notably, tech). The basic theme is that it will improve the product or service if the people building the product or service have some sort of connection with the customer. This argument is nearly always made disingenuously; it works for cultural, religious, political, and other sorts of diversity besides the usual sex, race, religion, but the proponents will gasp in horror if you suggest perhaps this means you should hire Republicans or Evangelicals. However, the fact that the argument is made dishonestly does not mean it’s never valid.
For theoretical physics and math and other very “hard” endeavors… well, I’m pretty sure the equations don’t care a bit about diversity.
There are two issues with this argument, even if we assume it’s true. First, you need a woman, not 50% women to gain advantage of it. No field is so female-starved as to make that hard. Second, it equivocates between ‘our workforce has a diversity of viewpoints’ and ‘our workforce comes in many colors and shapes’. These are not the same. Take the following candidates:
1. A white American male from a middle-class background
2. A white American female from a middle-class background
3. An Asian-American male from a middle-class background (raised in the US)
4. A white immigrant male from Poland
Now, which is most likely to add diversity of viewpoints to your team? Yes, #4. Who doesn’t actually add any ‘diversity points’ on most metrics.
There might be a few such fields, but I don’t think I-beams or coal or ore or HVAC equipment care about either your gender or your culture. However, in computer programming there are few enough women, unevenly enough distributed, that you can have workplaces with a dozen or more programmers, all of them men.
Your second point is what I was getting at with the disingenuousness. If your workplace is all white males with a middle class background, then if this argument is true, either an immigrant from Poland or a white female might add more useful diversity of viewpoint (depending on your product and market). Of course a group in tech with a white male from Poland, two Asians from Japan and China, a white man from the hollers of West Virginia, and a white middle class American man is considered “non-diverse”, but just because the arguers are dishonest doesn’t mean the argument is false.
Fair point, but if that’s the case, you pay a modest premium for that one female and move on. If there are more slots where (insert group here) actually add value than there are members of that group in the relevant field, wages will be driven up for that group. The fact that this doesn’t seem to happen makes me strongly suspect that this effect is pretty weak.
I have a personal example to attest to this problem. Two of my best friends from college grew up together. They lived on the same block of a standard middle class neighborhood, went to the same schools, and were both very much ‘universal culture’. Friend A and I won national merit awards. Friend B was, frankly, somewhat less talented than us, but he was still by all means a very good student. He also had [foreign] heritage, but no real connection to it that I’ve ever been aware of. We all went to the same department in the same university. Friend B and I got full rides; Friend A left undergrad with some $60k in debt. I got my full ride because I was an in-state student with a national merit award. Friend B got his full ride because of his [foreign] heritage. Friend A got shafted, because their standard middle class neighborhood was on the other side of the state border, and they only offered a pittance to out-of-state national merit awardees. I never understood how you could justify treating culturally identical students so differently.
This was never a problem or a big deal for any of us; we’re all still good friends to this day. But it frankly boggles the mind to think about the ridiculous lines on which universities are able to massively price discriminate and how the only response is polite applause rather than, “Uh, do you think you could maybe make a coherent argument for all this?”
Donald Knuth is an ardent self-professed Christian whom Scott Aaronson has described as
Not much “gasping in horror” in evidence here, is there? 🙂
Dozens of other examples could be cited (Bill GASARCH … Jocelyn Bell Burnell!). Hmmm … perhaps the SSC’s perennial alt.anecdotal complaints in respect to religious intolerance are not well-grounded in contemporary SJ/STEAM-reality?
I wonder if any of them consider that there might be actual downsides to diversity and upsides to homogeneity.
Referring them to studies and articles which (purport to) show downsides to diversity and upsides to homogeneity tends to evoke the same sort of horror response as suggesting hiring Evangelicals, so I would guess that they refuse to consider it.
The mathematics community particularly — and other STEAM-disciplines too — retains vivid memories of disastrous experiments in institutionalized ethnic, racial, and cultural homogeneity.
If having a more female workforce improves the quality of the product, shouldn’t the market already have corrected for that? Evil greedy misogynist capitalists would be paying top dollar for female talent so they can make better products to beat the competition?
It seems unlikely to me that the motivation of the non-STEM people involved in “more women in STEM” advocacy is to increase the profits of corporations despite the corporations’ desire to be less profitable but more woman-hating.
Doing that explicitly is illegal in the US. But indirectly, it IS done (diversity recruiting is a thing), though the reasons may not be to make better products.
Also I’m generally wary of perfect market arguments, as there are always confounding factors. Consider the
parable ofjoke about the economist and the $20 bill.
“If having a more female workforce improves the quality of the product, shouldn’t the market already have corrected for that?”
No. The market, like evolution, doesn’t optimize.
It prunes the least efficient and least lucky organizations, but that doesn’t mean that only the best succeed.
Try doing the math for how long such a market correction would take, under plausible assumptions.
To actually achieve an ideally balanced ratio would take a long time to be sure.
But to change current hiring policies should be relatively quick. Assuming the whole “diversity is our strength and clearly and obviously provides huge benefits” crowd is correct (or at least believed to be correct by some definite amount of hiring managers), then plenty of companies will institute “let’s achieve diversity going forward” policies which would mean that for any given woman entering the workforce, she will receive a fair (or perhaps biased in her favor) shot, even if the companies don’t go as far as “let’s immediately fire all our white cismen and replace them with more diverse people”
The presence of women in physics makes female students more likely to see physics as a career they would want to pursue, and therefore increases the amount of talent available to the field?
I have yet to see a good one, beyond diversity is good because diversity.
One of EE Doc Smith’s WWII-era space operas had one.
To defeat the latest cosmic menace, they had some physics that needed working out. They collected all the galaxies best physicists, and put them in a room. They spent all their time squabbling in ego battles, and none of the military men running the operation had any idea who was right or wrong, or what any of it meant.
So they got a second room and filled it with smart but non-genius physicists, with what would these days be called better social skills. They had them work with the geniuses to mediate, interpret and check their results, and explain it to the military.
So the cosmic menace got blown up, by the power of diversity.
Note this argument doesn’t work if you assume men and women are statistically exactly the same, but more or less no-one actually believes that, and it’s ruled out by the premise anyway.
Reuben Hersh’ and Vera John-Steiner’s book Loving and Hating Mathematics: Challenging the Myths of Mathematical Life (2010) sets forth at least some of the pro-SJ arguments that your comment requests (book index here, book “Introduction” PDF here).
Is the 21st century STEAM-Enlightenment evolving towards an SJ-positive society in which mathematical pedagogy is appreciated (in large measure) as an explicitly psychotherapeutic, conscientiously CBT/DBT-compatible discipline? A considerable body of literature points toward the answer “Oy yeah”! 🙂
Can any amount of alt.fulmination obstruct this widening, deepening, accelerating, inherently SJ-positive evolution toward Enlightening pedagogical unification?
Hopefully not! 🙂
For biology, women might be more likely to interpret animal behavior differently than men. This could counteract various biases in research. For social sciences, same argument. Interpretations of data from either gender might include some self-serving bias. The discipline is better off on average if there’s counterargument. I think this argument is correct for biology and you can find real examples without looking hard. I don’t know about the social sciences.
For physics, chemistry, computer science, etc., I can think of arguments regarding different mental structures, but I’ve never seen anyone advance those arguments.
I don’t know much biology. Could you share a real example? I could buy it.
See here for one claimed example: Sarah Hrdy’s work.
Here‘s another example. The interesting stuff is on page 70-72, where the authors claim male researchers were blinded while studying a kind of jay. They say the researchers were so dead-set on male dominance, they missed that the roles are totally reversed in this species.
I don’t know much biology and can’t endorse any of these claims for sure. They’re just to support the plausibility of the argument.
Thanks very much– I was going to mention Hrdy, but I was low on time. I didn’t know about the jays.
More generally, feminist issues get some research because that’s a constituency. I suspect there are tremendous depths of ignorance in areas where there’s no constituency. We need more sorts of people.
I’ve wondered whether there’s math that doesn’t get discovered because some possible areas aren’t interesting enough to mathematicians.
Yeah, you can imagine some difference in womens’ and mens’ brain structures/intuitions/etc., such that if there were more women in math, some areas of math which are now not well-understood would be. I have no idea if there is any such difference in brain structure, or where you’d look for evidence, though.
Short version: BOOBS!
Long version: Physics, math, computer science, and other math-intensive intellectual fields, are predominantly practiced by men who tend not to be very attractive to the general female population, and have even more finding a mate if they restrict their choose to the few females in these fields. Therefore, they would appreciate a larger dating pool of females.
Amusing, and probably somewhat true, but in the current climate dangerous for the men and insulting to the women.
Well, @smocc asked for an argument, not necessarily for a good argument 🙂
OTOH, this is work, not a prom. Mixed environments will cause problems, because suddenly people are trying to fuck each other instead of working.
“Used to be, people would spend all day at the office coming up with ways to fuck each other! And now, now they’re all coming up with ways to fuck each other!”
Yes, men should be banned from working.
If there are good women physicists out there who are being ignored or overlooked or not brought into the field because of lack of policies or initiatives to find them, then the field of physics is at a loss of good thinkers, workers and researchers and is being impeded.
So, not “diversity for the sake of diversity, now we have enough non-white/non-male faces in the faculty and student photos on our website”, but “we need to look outside the places we usually look and consider candidates we don’t usually consider to see if we’re missing out on genuine talent”.
Which seems a non-issue these days. We’ve hit diminishing returns long ago with regards to encouraging everyone to study what interests them, rather than for other reasons (like getting a paying job). Which hilariously results in fewer women going into hard sciences and technology, because those things generally don’t interest them as much as soft sciences and interacting with other people.
+1
If women prefer fields where they’re not the only woman in the lab/office/classroom, then having an extremely skewed gender distribution will lead to fewer women wanting to go into that field than would otherwise be the case. That in turn means that some of the people who would have contributed the most to physics wound up going into some other field instead, because even though they liked the field and were good at it, it was uncomfortable being the only woman in the room all the time.
Again, I have no data on how important this effect is, but it’s at least a plausible reason for wanting efforts to make women feel more comfortable in fields where a lot of women explicitly say they feel unwelcome.
The tricky part comes with deciding on tradeoffs. It’s quite possible that physics would be better off if it were more woman-friendly, but that a given set of proposed techniques for making it more woman-friendly would do a lot more harm than good overall. (For example, affirmative action in grad school applications might end up with a lot of marginal applicants washing out of PhD programs, re-enforce stereotypes about women being bad at physics, and make things worse.)
But if that’s the real problem (I’m dubious but not dismissive) that’s not a problem that calls for more women in physics, or whatever, but for e.g. assortative hiring in physics.
If 20% of the top physics candidates are women (mumble something science that must not be named) but women are reluctant to work in any environment that isn’t at least 40% female, you don’t want to lose the 20% but neither do you want to kick out 20% of the qualified men and replace them with less qualified women. You want half the physics schools, laboratories, and institutes to be all-male, and the other half to be 40% equally qualified women.
Which is the sort of thing that is likely to happen naturally, and to adjust to a changing candidate pool naturally, if you just let people decide where they want to study and work. Might be room for some targeted nudging, if you are thoughtful about it.
Wouldn’t that result in some universities doing well by specializing in hiring women?
One observes that problem, and solution, in the context of academic minority schools of thought. My first position as a professor was at the Public Choice Center of VPI. The public choice approach was relatively new and uncommon at the time–UVA seems to have made a deliberate attempt to drive Buchanan (and Coase) out. So if that was what attracted you, there was a big advantage to the one school that was specializing in it.
I don’t think that this is particularly likely to be the case today, at least in the west. To some extent, the best people are going to be the ones who will be in the field come hell or high water. Yes, you can keep them out, but the women among them have been doing physics since the 50s, if not earlier. In college, I helped with a ‘Women in STEM’ event where we talked to a bunch of middle school girls about aerospace engineering. My job was helping show off the wind tunnel. Frankly, it just didn’t seem like the sort of thing which was going to make someone realize a deep and untapped love of physics. The people you’re going to be picking up today, where almost everyone has some exposure to science, are going to be the marginal ones who are decent workers and OK at the field. The number of potential superstars who haven’t been exposed to the field is vanishingly small, and most of them are off being superstars or near-superstars in other fields. To use a personal example, I was interested in naval stuff before I moved to LA, but the battleship obsession has grown massively since then. If I’d gone to, say, San Diego instead, I might well be regaling everyone with details of aircraft carriers. Or maybe I’d have stayed with space warfare. But I’d be deep into some highly technical hobby, or a job that doubled as one.
Yeah I have similar feelings, at least as far as aggressive efforts to recruit more women at this point.
Pro-science, and pro-women-in-science, messaging is very strong. While sexism is not entirely eliminated, I would think at this point the pro-women messaging combined with the existing mass of women in the sciences that the number of young girls actually interested in science not going into it because it’s “men’s work” is very small. If anything, I’d at this point be more worried about overencouraging not really interested young women to take up science and wrecking their freshman GPAs in classes they don’t care for. Or scaring young women away by exaggerating the impact of sexism in the field.
But I think you have to get them early, and that’s part of the problem. The messaging for young girls now is better, but that means that their presence in the workplace is going to lag 20 years behind. You aren’t going to convince today’s 30 year-olds to switch careers, but if you try to calibrate today’s education off the time-lagged results of early 90s education, you’re going to over-correct.
I’d also be worried about overpromotion to women, although it should be fairly easy to test, if we can get access to the records for the engineering department at a mid-range college.
Basically, if women are more interested in STEM relative to their ability, they’ll have a higher dropout rate/worse GPA than the men in their classes. If they’re less interested (which could include being scared away by tales of sexism), then you’ll see a higher GPA for the women than the men, as only the women who are really interested (and thus likely to have greater aptitude and/or study harder) will be in the room in the first place.
My money is on it being pretty close to even.
@Bean:
The case I’m somewhat familiar with is Law. When my sister went to Bolt (Berkeley law school) in the late sixties, women were about 10% of the class. One year, of the two top students in each of the three classes, five of the six were women.
The most serious argument I can devise is that we need more women in physics because we need more people in physics. Open those gates as wide as possible. Expand the total number of meatbags who understand what will happen to the water level in a glass when the ice cubes in it melt, or how a battery works, or why absorption lines are important. By sheer statistics, more of them will be women than men (unless there’s something we as yet don’t understand about brain morphology and comprehending relativity et al.).
More women will be a side effect, though, not an end objective, so this is not really a supporting argument. Women might be the largest bloc of people one could appeal to for minimal marketing effort, I suppose.
Slow down a bit. There’s a massive difference between ‘people in physics’ and ‘people who understand physics’. I’m in the later category, as are most of the readers here. This does not make me a physicist. And while an increase in the later category might well be a good thing, it’s going to be a very different program than one designed to get people into a field.
You’re quite right about the difference. Addressing it had crossed my mind.
To my thinking, there’s no shortage of deep physics research to be done, although there may be a shortage of funding for it. Opening the gates would mean more people capable of research, but they admittedly may be relegated to more mundane work.
Meanwhile, though, we could do with a greater amount of understanding of the subject among laypeople. Understanding physics in a general sense would be a cultural change; it would lead to more people understanding math, logic, and reason. It would also yield a morale boost – more people thinking of their environment as a knowable thing, more people able to predict what will happen if they try to improve it in various ways, rather than laying all their hopes for change on an executive god-king.
Conversely, in the areas I’m most familiar with (finance, programming, etc.) I take the William F. Buckley-inspired view that we don’t need more women, we need fewer men.
I think the strongest argument would be something like:
Intrinsic ability and interest alone would lead to women making up X% of physicists. X might be 50, or it might be less (or more). Suppose that we actually observe that Y% of physicists are women, and we don’t know whether YX. Since Y actually is low, potential women physicists notice this and take that as evidence that physics is not for them. This alone could cause Y<X. Countervailing measures (e.g. coordinated action to get more women in physics) could increase Y back towards X. Ideal measures would get Y to equal X.
This argument does not require X to be 50, or any other number, or make any assumptions about the benefits of diversity, or accuse anyone of sexism. It just requires Y to be significantly lower than 50 (which it is), and for that to influence educational paths and career choices of some women. I don't know if I believe this argument or not, but it is the most persuasive one to me, because it doesn't require a bunch of assumptions that appear false based on my experience and familiarity with the literature.
You’re asking the wrong question. We need more women in physics (and more men in nursing, primary school teaching etc.) because there are various distortionary factors (bias is one, I won’t make any claim about how important it is) that mean physics talent that belongs to women is underused.
But then why is the question “how do we get more female physics talent?” rather then “how do we get more physics talent?” (again, physics chosen only as an example). Is there something special about female physics talent or male nursing talent? If there is, I am interested.
I’m modelling the field of physics as having a fixed number of positions, each of is filled by someone with a certain innate aptitude for physics. If there are `n` positions, we would approximately like them to be filled by the top `n` people for physics ability Suppose women are banned from being physicists. Then those positions will actually be filled by the top `n` men and non-binary people, a group which almost certainly has less total physics ability than the top `n` of all people. Women aren’t actually banned from being physicists, but it seems plausible that there are factors that make them less likely to become physicists, which have the same sort of effect.
I find that most arguments about the benefits of diversity tend to lack strong object-level examples. I don’t really know what people mean by diversity of view or opinion in most scenarios.
High modernism!
Is the term “Social Justice Warrior” derogatory?
(Sorry — I realize this is a funny question but I actually want to know. I think the original use of the term was dismissive but now it seems to be in more common use?)
I know people who identify as SJWs.
But is it one of those things where they’re allowed to say it but if you say it, it’s bad?
It’s taken as a postitive description.
I don’t think you understand how much dominance Social Justice has in some social circles.
Like with “feminist,” I can pretty much tell the difference between the word being used as an insult and the word being used as a descriptor. (I’m not going to be annoyed because someone thinks I’m pro-social-justice; I might be mildly annoyed if they think I’m too pro-social-justice; if they use it as a “LOL your views are hilarious and terrible” kind of thing, it’s not the words that are the problem, it’s the fact that they think my views are hilarious and terrible.)
I used to identify as an SJW but I don’t quite as much anymore because I want to be a little more careful about appearing to endorse warring in situations where warring isn’t warranted. (Is it odd that the number of feminists with views more extreme than mine haven’t turned me off the word feminist, but the number of SJWs with views more extreme than mine have turned me off the word SJW? I guess it’s that I’ve been in more situations where I’ve been forced to think to myself, “Oh, but I’m not one of THOSE, don’t lump me in with THEM.”)
Okay, but when you use it are you using it only and solely to refer to people that self describe as such?I don’t think a few examples of attempts at “reclaiming” (as dumb as I think that is) are sufficient to disprove the observation that the overwhelmingly primary usage is as a pejorative.
Yes, I think so. It’s certainly not a term that intersectional feminists or anti-racists, or LGBTQ activists, would use to describe themselves. If it’s not derogatory, it’s at the very least disrespectful (and it often meant disrespectfully) and seems more like a handy grouping for opponents to use than an attempt to grapple intellectually with feminism/anti-racism/queer theory on their own terms.
Edit: I saw Nancy’s comment above, which mentions people who self-identify as SJWs. I haven’t seen that personally, and I see the concept more often on here (and on r/The_Donald) than I do among leftists and liberals I know or follow.
Some I’ve known would disagree. Usually followed up by a crack about the type of person for whom “social justice warrior” sounds like a bad thing.
It’s certainly not a universally accepted self-description. I don’t think it was coined in the SJ community. But it is a self-description for some, and not just in a reclamatory way.
I believe it was. It was originally a self-description that became derogatory it came to be associated with the behavior of those it applied to.
I’d say it’s like hippy. It can be derogatory, or it can be how people describe themselves, depending on context.
Is “queer” a derogatory term?
Like many terms, “social justice warrior” is derogatory when it is used in a derogatory way. In any given context, it’s almost always easy to tell. Unless anybody has an ambiguous example, discussing whether it is derogatory in the abstract seems like a waste of time.
Yes. Even the people who use it as self descriptor do so because of some mixture of irony and spite.
I know some people who take the words straight. Surely Social Justice is good. Surely fighting for it is good. Being a Social Justice Warrior must be a good thing.
Some of these people are Jewish, and I think some of them are pulling away from SJW because of anti-Semitism there. Jews (at least on campuses) are getting hassled because some SJWs assume that being Jewish means supporting hardline Israeli policies.
I’m confused. Does the ‘SJWs that assume being Jewish means supporting hardline Israeli policies’ group overlap at all with the ‘people you know who take the words straight’ group?
Sorry for the confusion.
I don’t know whether the groups overlap.
I don’t know any of the anti-Semitic SJWs as described, or at least I hope I don’t.
I don’t think it’s so much that the SJWs assume or care what the individual Jews support, as that they’re big on collective guilt. This is no different from how all whites are guilty of “white privilege”, whether or not their ancestors personally benefited from or even had anything to do with slavery.
A question: All my life I’ve heard that a nuclear war would destroy all life on earth, or rhat the nuclear arsenal was sufficient to “destroy the world 10X over” etc. Does anyone know WHEN statements like this became true? What year marked the watershed between war and potential extinction?
Never.
John Schilling will be able to explain this better than I can, but while the winning move in Global Thermonuclear War is still not to play the worst result still comes far short of human extinction.
The biggest discussion on that subject was here, though that one was specifically focused on nuclear winter (TL,DR: not really) and we dealt with blast, fire, and fallout in some of the earlier open threads. Really, there was never a point where even total nuclear war would have done much more than kill a billion people and set civilization back a century or so. Which would be bad (citation required), but not extinction-level bad.
People began to believe it would be extinction-level bad in the mid-1950s, with the introduction of thermonuclear (i.e. hydrogen bomb) weapons, because this graph looks really scary if you don’t do the math for converting megatons to casualties. As that math is not a simple linear calculation, most people just eyeballed it and got the wrong answer.
For actual human extinction, and barring Strangelovian mine shafts, you’d need an arsenal about two orders of magnitude larger than history ever produced, and a perverse willingness by military commanders to court rather than avoid extinction. At one order of magnitude past history you’re in the handful–of–savages scenario, more or less.
Very interesting, thank you! I should probably learn not to take my information about casualties from bumper stickers.
given how many people depend on civilization not being set back 100 years to get food, I would think the figure of “kill all BUT a billion people” is probably closer to accurate that just kill a billion. Once you toss society back a century and wreck global trade flows,a whole lot of people are going to go hungry.
Not as much as you’d think. The Green Revolution made for something close to regional self-sufficiency in food production everywhere even without ammonia-based fertilizers, and tossing society back a century still leaves you plenty of ships and railroads.
Indian peasants are going to keep on being Indian peasants, as always. Lots of Americans are going to be come farmhands to make up for the machinery as it goes out of repair.
We don’t ship food around in huge quantities for the most part, but where is the fertilizer going to come from when most of the factories have been blown up? What happens when the spare parts for the combine harvesters stop getting dropped off every week? Everywhere that runs short of food for any length of time will see industrial collapse, and those collapses will ripple though the system in unpredictable ways. Each problem might be individually solvable, but lots of them at once can wreck things, even before you consider that people running short of food will turn to violence to get it.
The best discussion of direct effects is probably here. Or at least that’s the first one I could find, and includes my targeting workup of St. Louis.
It’s not even true, and never was. We probably couldn’t even nuke ourselves into the stone age if we actively tried. Iron age, tops.
Nuclear warface and biological warfare each are sufficiently advanced as to decimate the global population, without however extinguishing the human race.
However, the lethality of each class of weapon is greatly amplified by deploying the other class of weapon. Thus a nuclear war that substantially eliminated humanity’s vaccine-development and public-sanitation capacities, combined with the simultaneous release of engineered strains of tuberculosis, plague, smallpox, measles, AIDS, ebola, malaria, yellow fever, influenza, cholera (etc.), plausibly could entirely extinguish the human race, via the same epidemiological interactions that were exhibited in the (newly demonstrated) extinction-level New World vulnerabilities to novel Old World infections.
Conversely, treaties that outlaw nuclear weapons are generally beneficial, and treaties that outlaw bioweapons are generally beneficial, and — to the degree that we highly value safety from risk of human extinction — the value of embracing each class of treaty is greatly increased by embracing the other class of treaty.
There’s a small problem with that analysis: any nuclear war severe enough to cripple our response to an epidemic will also be severe enough to cripple our transportation infrastructure. Which means infections will have a harder time spreading, and thus be less lethal.
If you want a really scary thought, consider a coordinated attack targeting food crops. Most of our food crops are monocultures and our response to crop diseases is completely insufficient. I’m much more worried about that than the standard bioterror narrative.
As others have pointed out the “destroy the world 10X over” claim is BS. I think part of the cause is that in most discussions, the person who gives the smallest estimate for the destructiveness of a nuclear winter is perceived as the crazy “General Ripper”-warmonger. This causes estimates of the destructiveness of a nuclear winter to ratchet up over time without evidence.
It’s not true, and never was. I won’t add to what John Schilling said on the subject of nuclear weapons, except to go a little further and say that even the death of 99% of living humans wouldn’t be an extinction-level event without aggravating factors, and the better part of the fuss was and is the result of an inability to comprehend the orders of magnitude involved.
What I can tell you though is that anxiety about “modern warfare” causing the extinction of humanity significantly pre-dates nuclear weapons. Certain pacifistic creeds have held this with varying degrees of mysticism for a long time, but in the concrete sense this idea dates to the early 20th century and particularly to the aftermath of the First World War. Some theorists, most vocally an Italian named Douhet but many others, held that aerial bombing was both so destructive and so unstoppable/cost effective — allowing for the direct annihilation of strategic objectives like cities and ports regardless of intervening ground forces — would or at least could lead to the total destruction of societies via a combination of physical damage and a sense of hopeless demoralization inflicted on affected populations. The bombing in question would be done not only with high explosives but with chemical and biological agents, all of which were relatively novel and extraordinary lethal with many promising developments on the horizon. A particularly vivid and detailed pre-Hiroshima account of a speculative apocalypse along these lines can be found in Olaf Stapledon’s 1930 novel Last and First Men.
This theory of the effects of aerial bombing along with the unprecedented tactical experience of warfare in the early 20th Century and a newly rediscovered sense of civilian vulnerability in Europe produced fears of an apocalypse that would LITERALLY. KILL. US. ALL. It didn’t help that plenty of people who probably knew better fanned these fears for political reasons. Which continues to be true into the present; there is a certain degree of esotericism about dire portrayals of a nuclear holocaust. OK, World War Three won’t _actually_ kill everybody, but it would be very bad and quite possibly the worst thing to ever happen, so we smart people have a duty to say things that make nuclear war less likely at the expense of saying things that are 100% true.
In all the recent talk about basic income I haven’t come across any serious discussion of economic consequences. On a Vox podcast recently somebody mentioned a concern that basic income would lead to inflation, and that concern was immediately dismissed without actual argument.
To a first approximation it would seem to follow that basic income would cause price inflation in exactly the goods that the poorest people are buying. The McDonald’ses and Walmarts of the world know that their market now has more money to spend, so prices rise. There could be a next-order effect when/if significant numbers of people lose their jobs and have to rely on basic income completely, and the pool of people living on very little money actually increases. This seems like the kind of thing you might tune for when deciding what the dollar figure for the basic income check should actually be.
I anticipate the complaint that “the government is subsidizing McDonald’s and Walmart”. And that will be true, as far as I can tell, but that’s already happening.
Another consequence – I can’t say whether this is positive or negative – is that at certain levels of basic income, wages for shitty jobs might actually increase. If you have a choice between being unemployed and being a sewage drainpipe cleaner, you might just decide to hold off and look for a better opportunity. In effect the pool of applicants for undesirable jobs shrinks and wages increase. Again, I don’t know if this is a good thing or not, because that wage increase comes at the cost of some number of people choosing to be unemployed.
You often hear the soundbite “what if people just sit around all day playing video games?” which always immediately makes me think about the synthetic economies of MMO video games. Every MMO quickly develops its own complex economy with a black market for dollars-to-in-game-currency. Human beings crave social interaction, so even a future where people retreat into video games may actually look like people retreating into fundamentally healthy modes of social belonging and participation in the economy. Virtual gold coins are just as “real” as dollars, and if people are willing to trade dollars for them, that indicates that they represent real value.
Most of the above is “to first order”, and most economic disasters seem to happen several layers of abstraction deep, so whatever the nightmare consequences (or hidden silver linings) of basic income are, I’m sure I can’t guess, but it might be interesting to try to think of some. I’m not an economist and what I said is probably a mix of patently obvious and blatantly wrong, but again, I haven’t really seen much discussion of this anywhere, so I’m here to learn.
Russ Roberts hosted Michael Munger earlier this year on EconTalk to discuss a basic income.
Thanks!
Money is ultimately an abstraction over the productive capacities of an economy. If someone or something is being taxed to pay for basic income then the net transfer of money will eventually be reflected in a net transfer of the use of assets. Diminishing returns means that yes there will be some inflation in the prices of the stuff poor people pay but those margins look pretty elastic so probably not too much.
I noticed that the inflation question is never brought up and addressed either.
Perhaps this is like discussions of minimum wage in the mainstream (this includes my Facebook feed). People argue over whether it is “fair” that business owners need to pay more, instead of talking about the unemployment that happens when the minimum wage is higher than a worker’s production per hour.
Does this match anyone else’s impression on discussions of minimum wage in the “mainstream.”
I agree, I’ve never seen people disagree about minimum wage in a way that involved empirical predictions. Even the above-linked discussion about these basic income issues between two actual economists seems to spend a lot of time going back and forth in essentially kneejerk left-vs-right compassion-vs-fairness patterns.
Assuming we fund UBI from taxes, there should be no net change in the amount of money being spent. However, if poor people who used to have very little cash suddenly have more, then prices of things mainly bought by poor people will go up (the demand curve shifts right), and prices of things mainly bought by wealthier people will go down (the demand curve shifts left) in response to those wealthier people having less after-tax income to spend.
Why would we expect inflation? We aren’t increasing the total amount of money in society, we’re shifting it from rich people to poor people. It wouldn’t increase the cost of production for McDonald’s or Walmarts. If they raised their prices, what would stop competitors from undercutting them?
It might produce inflation in housing, where obviously there’s much more supply limitation. You could make a fairly complex argument about shifting money from wealthy to less-wealthy people reducing investment (since poor people use a larger proportion of their money for consumption than do wealthy people), but we’ve seen various kinds of taxes on the rich for a long time without obviously creating massive inflation, and in general there’s at least a decent argument that increased consumption would be overall economically healthy.
Arguing against a few of the commenters here, I believe you likely *would* see a minor bump in overall inflation, even with no net increase to the monetary base… because you’d see a net increase to the “virtual” monetary base due to an increase in velocity-of-transfers. It’s (I believe) pretty well established that poor people tend to spend money received more quickly, so you’d likely see more/faster transactions with the same starting pool of dollars if more of them were allocated to the poor. This would result in (some) inflation on it’s own.
That sounds plausible, though it also sounds minor, and probably you could adjust existing monetary/fiscal policy to hit a desired inflation target.
I note also that if a UBI does serve to “subsidize Walmart and McDonald’s,” as the OP hypothesizes, that plausibly their customers would share in some of that subsidy and you might see a reduction in nominal prices for the goods of companies that employ lots of low-skill labor.
You might get inflation if the result was that more people chose not to work, reducing total output–the amount of stuff that the fixed amount of money is bidding for.
True, though I think that a lot of people who push for a UBI believe that there will be enormous slack in the labor market, and others believe it would increase long term employment.
On a practical level, I doubt that a UBI that was causing an employment crisis would last.
If you’re describing general inflation from a UBI, then I think the economist’s answer would be Milton Friedman-esque, that as long as the overall monetary base was not affected, one would not expect inflation. So if you printed $4 trillion in new money and handed it out, you’d see inflation; tax the same amount from a set of rich people and hand it out, and you’d not.
I think you’re on pretty strong ground with the “goods specific to the poor” inflation, however.
In the spirit of bean’s posts on battleships — except that I’m too lazy to actually acquire the relevant knowledge — I present basic fighter moves.
Man, this takes me back to the days of playing Falcon.
That’s at least 20 years out of date. These days, basic fighter maneuvers are very simple. You fire your missiles, and hope you do so before the other guy. Then you go back to base, reload, and repeat.
Even if you win the shoot-and-scoot race, what’s to stop the opponent from firing his missiles are yours are underway?
This reminds me of a question I have about modern missiles: do they still require several seconds of lock-on in order to acquire a target? I would think they would be sufficiently discriminatory that they could acquire a target, get verification from the pilot/armaments officer and be fired within a matter of a few seconds.
Nothing. Firing first just means that you don’t have to choose between shooting back and dodging.
I’m not honestly sure how much lock-on time modern missiles take. It probably depends heavily on the missile and the system it’s connected to. Keep in mind that BVR missiles don’t acquire the target directly. They’re fired at where the target is expected to be, and updated by the firing aircraft’s radar in flight. Once they get close, their own radar comes on. I think that modern short-range missiles tend to have very short lock-on times, for obvious reasons.
Radar lock-on is still relevant to missiles using semi-active radar homing (technically active as well, but active-homing missiles use their own radar), but semi-active homing is no longer as common as it once was, and modern missiles that do still use it no longer need to have their targets continuously painted by the launcher’s radar throughout flight. These days it’s more common as a terminal guidance method: you’d fire a missile using inertial or GPS guidance, wait for it to get close to your target, then paint the target with your radar for the terminal phase. Often modern missiles come with infrared or anti-radiation seekers too, also for use in the terminal phase.
We went through this before, of course. But to elaborate: Air combat maneuvering was from roughly 1940-1990 something you trained for in case Plan A failed miserably and you were forced to do battle with a foe who had the unmitigated gall to know you were there. Since the development of helmet-mounted sights and off-boresight missiles, even that is pretty much irrelevant. See the enemy, press the button, boom, no maneuvering required.
To the extent there is maneuvering, it is mostly in pre-combat deployment to maximize the possibility of seeing the other guy without being seen, and to some extent in specialized maneuvers that augment your ECM’s ability to break the lock of the missile that the enemy deviously managed to launch before you killed him. And most of the latter have the disadvantage of making you a sitting duck for his next missile, given that he clearly knows where you are.
This remark is unnecessarily condescending.
As it has been already pointed out to you, polyamory, under other names, has been in fact extensively tried outside your favored small weird communities, and the results are less than encouraging.
While I personally prefer monogamy, even though they are relatively rare, egalitarian (non-polygynous) polygamous societies do exist in some amazon tribes. Perhaps two factors are at play here, because of the low population, the mate choice is limited so hypergamy is essentially hard to do (like it must have been for most of humankind’s evolutionary history) and then there’s the assumption that a one-size-fits-all centralized/hierarchical society is the only desirable/possible kind of society.
Which tribes?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zo%27%C3%A9
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/11/101110161930.htm?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed:+sciencedaily+%28ScienceDaily:+Latest+Science+News%29&utm_content=Google+Reader
Scott is just unable to take criticism.
Good thing you’re here to provide it, then!
It has been provided, and Scott’s response is: “yes, theoretically polyamory may not work in some cases, even though every time we tried it it worked just fine. Just like Socialism theoretically may work, but every time we tried it it failed. So if in order to believe that polyamory may not work despite the contrary evidence you have to be as stupid or fanatic as you have believe that Socialism may work despite the contrary evidence”. Except that Scott doesn’t say this explicitly, he just insinuates it.
This is not only terribly smug and condescending, it is also false, because polyamory has been already tried out many times, under other names, and it typically results in polygynous societies that are often high-conflict, high-emigration, or at least, when they are very wealthy (due to oil money) they are highly hierarchical and illiberal, and exploit large immigrant populations.
Sarcasm, bro.
I’m sorry to harp on point 3 even more, but polyamorous bonobo rationalists (or even the people who took the latest SSC survey) are not representative of the general population. I know you were defending polyamory as it exists today in your subculture, but not mentioning this when I’m not the only one to have pointed it out is short sighted.
I think it’s actually worse than that, since asking people their preferred relationship style doesn’t necessarily correlate with their actual relationship style; moreover, people might not understand the consequences of their preferred relationship style; and may be stating their preference out of ideological or signalling reasons.
By analogy, you could survey Americans and you might very well find that wealthy Americans prefer higher taxes than do middle class Americans. But it doesn’t necessarily follow that higher taxes make you wealthier.
Anyway, it’s well known and very easy to verify that when it comes to relationships other than traditional marrage marriage, girls can and do date up; men must and will date down. The Roissy scenario follows more or less inevitably from this observation. So it will take a good deal more than an informal survey to overturn it.
I wrote up a review of The Righteous Mind in which I agree with the author’s most basic point but disagree about almost everything else.
“For all I know maybe it would be exactly the opposite, the same way we expect a future hypothetical worldwide socialist society to have the exact opposite results as every time socialism has ever been tried in real life.”
It would seem that in real life, nation-states that have more socialist policies AND less hierarchy/individualism fare much better in terms of standard of living than nation-states which do the opposite. And when exactly was a non-hierarchical socialist society tried without immediately being a victim to the U.S. foreign policy of the “threat of the good example”?
It would seem that in real life, nation-states that have more socialist policies AND less hierarchy/individualism fare much better in terms of standard of living than nation-states which do the opposite.
Can you cite some examples for me?
As for me, I usually use Heritage’s Index of Economic Freedom* as a good proxy for how libertarian (little-l) an economy is, and there’s definitely a correlation between economic freedom as measured by Heritage and high standards of living. If you think ‘socialism’ corresponds to better standards of living, where do you think Heritage’s ratings are wrong?
It’s certainly possible to be relatively economically free and still not be free in other respects. It’s also certainly possible to for a country to be economically unfree for reasons other than Socialism. Finally, it’s certainly possible to provide a decent level of social welfare without falling too far on the economic freedom rankings.
I suspect that to be proper, previous economic states matter; perhaps that it should be said there’s a correlation between economic freedom and increasing standards of living. It could be cyclical: rich, prosperous states can afford to spend more, lowering economic freedom and dragging the economy down. The natural tendency is to use government power to treat the symptoms, further lowering economic freedom and accelerating the decline down.
*Heritage’s Index of Economic Freedom is at http://www.heritage.org/index/
John Quiggin noted in 2004 that even though government expenditure is entered to the index negatively it actually correlates positively with the rest of the ratings. http://crookedtimber.org/2004/07/24/big-government-is-good-for-economic-freedom/
“Looking back at Alex’s post, I thought it likely that high levels of government expenditure would be positively rather than negatively correlated with gender development, which raised the obvious question of the correlation between government consumption expenditure and economic freedom (as defined by the Fraser Institute index). Computing correlations, I found that, although it enters the index negatively, government consumption expenditure has a strong positive correlation (0.42) with economic freedom as estimated by the Fraser Institute. Conversely, the GCE component of the index is negatively correlated (0.43) with the index as a whole. By contrast, items like the absence of labour market controls were weakly correlated with the aggregate index.”
Thanks for finding that! It made for interesting reading. I wonder if he’s re-examined the numbers after the most recent economic downturn? Either way, the results should prove interesting.
“State capacity tends to rise with income, so in wealthy countries the state can achieve more, with less obtrusive use of power, than in poor countries” certainly sounds very much like my “rich, prosperous states can afford to spend more”.
It would also suggest that the initial poster’s “nation-states that have more socialist policies AND less hierarchy/individualism fare much better in terms of standard of living than nation-states which do the opposite” then seems to be refuted regarding the other measures of economic freedom: sound money, a fair legal system, free trade, and limited regulation.
Anti-socialism is a sacred value for much of the grey tribe, there’s no point trying to discuss this here.
Let’s be fair, here. I could be wrong (the last survey didn’t ask), but I’m pretty sure the median commenter is a (relatively) high-income earner in the tech sector. There are likely a far greater-than-average proportion of people who style themselves entrepreneurs, and a significant proportion of them probably really are such. This is not a space where anti-socialism needs to be a “sacred” value; rather, it is entirely rational and practical reaction to the relevant material realities.
Complete nonsense. Individualism at the national level is positively associated with basically everything nice, including (but not limited to): Social capital, Interpersonal trust, Wealth, Happiness, Innovation.
The spam filter won’t let me link it, but google “population differences in individualism”, there’s a ton of references there. Also search google images for “eupedia map of individualism”.
> I don’t claim this is necessarily an accurate representation of what a future hypothetical worldwide polyamorous society would be like. For all I know maybe it would be exactly the opposite, the same way we expect a future hypothetical worldwide socialist society to have the exact opposite results as every time socialism has ever been tried in real life.
Or it’s like saying a Kibbutz works well, so socialism would work the same. Playing with rhetorical analogies has a lot of degrees of freedom.
I am confused by the quote:
and I think an edit would clarify this confusion. Either Scott meant:
1) “socialism” as “Scandinavian socialism” and this was a dig at rightists who think that this kind of socialism would be a disaster, even though it evidently works out OK for Danes. Here his implication was “traditionalists think polyamory wouldn’t scale because socialism doesn’t, but socialism does scale at least to Nordic-sized economies, so the scaling argument against polyamory is crappy”.
OR
2) “socialism” as “state-ownership of the means of production” and this was a dig at traditionalists who he sees as being armed with mere theories about how worldwide polyamory would work out, and who he sees as refuted by modern, small-scale successful (in his view) examples of polyamory. Here his implication is that successful local examples of polyamory are as illustrative as failed national examples of communism in refuting the underlying theory (“polyamory is bad” or “communism is good”). This interpretation seems weird because the Chestertonian fences (monogamy, markets, and social heirarchy) are on the theory side in the one case but against it in the other.
Or did he mean something else?
Previously, on open threads: Why don’t we keep the monuments, but add others memorializing the victims of slavery? Correct the whitewashing of history by adding more context, more information for future generations, rather than just sending the side we don’t like down the memory hole.
I found this idea so compelling that I think it’s worth a first-level comment.
I find it compelling because of the general motif: I struggle to think of any monuments to conflicting individuals whose conflict made the the world better, where both were framed as protagonists. Like, say, Maynard / Keynes, or Lincoln / Douglas (this exists), or Kant / Hume, or Lee / Grant.
Are there any like that?
Does it count that e.g. the Gettysburg battlefield has monuments to both sides, so that taken as a whole the battlefield is a memorial to the conflict more than a victory celebration for the winners?
A lot of (US South) plantations portray both the planters and slaves as protagonists in different parts of the site and tour. It might not be strictly a “monument,” but I’d say it’s on-point.
Also, the last time I went to Bennett Place, both generals Johnston and Sherman were treated as equally protagonists.
If you could design a new human race, what features would they have?
I would like to have a race without genitalia, grown in cloning vats.
The incidences of knee trouble, lower back trouble, and shoulder trouble, indicate that better design would probably be possible in those areas.
I seem to recall that the knee is pretty close to the best possible tradeoff between several competing qualities? Or has there been more research done?
If this is the best possible knee, then that’s just upsetting.
Better healing for connective tissue, possibly through increased blood supply.
Those “live past ninety in good health” genes should be a standard feature.
I’d like greater control over some bodily functions. The ability to instantly fall asleep, and determine exactly how long/what conditions to awake would be useful, or maybe even the capacity to not sleep at all. Maybe a stronger sense of the passing of time, to the extent that we have something of a natural clock? I’m not sure exactly how that would work, but I feel like it wouldn’t be totally impossible.
I’d also like pain to not be as debilitating as it is – while there’s a lot of obvious evolutionary sense to make pain an absolutely unignorable experience, if I had the chance to redesign the human body I’d like to think there would be a way to notify the body of damage without it being unpleasant enough that torture is a thing that can occur.
What are the rules of this? Something with at least a passing degree of biological plausibility? I assume I’m not allowed to give everyone teleportation, superman-like flight, or invulnerability, right? How about superintelligent nanotech swarms?
It seems to me to be highly within the realm of plausibility that you could design a human who, at least as an adult, needs to sleep 4 or fewer hours per night with very little “cost” that was meaningful in the modern world. That’d be like roughly +25% lifespan with a proportionate breakdown of “good” and “bad” years, and strikes me as more likely possible than any other comparable lifespan gain.
Obviously, lifespan gain to whatever extent was possible.
If some kind of increased regenerative capacity was possible in a net-positive way (like: not a huge increase in cancer risk, for example), then that.
Tetrachromacy for everyone! Tetrachromacy sounds cool. I have no reason to believe that this would be particularly important, except that tetrachromacy sounds cool and I wish I were a tetrachromat (except I don’t wish I was a woman).
I vaguely believe — without, I must say, a lot of evidence — that there might be some economic benefit to making people generally a bit smaller? Like, make the 5th percentile to 95th percentile human heights for both sexes be 5′ to 5’4″? We’d need less food and we could make a lot of things a bit smaller and more efficient?
About the medical baking soda shortage. In articles about this and similar shortages in generic medication it is often stated that consolidation and low prices lead to one supplier being vulnerable to factory outages. I really don’t understand. If there is only one supplier they can charge whatever they want, leading to high prices, and would have incentive to have constant supply. If there are two, then when one goes offline, the other can charge high prices and has incentive to make sure outages don’t coincide (unless anti-gouging laws get in the way).