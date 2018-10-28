Open Thread 113.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Due to the recent schedule change, this thread is not culture-war-free, but please remember the three day moratorium on politicizing tragedies. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
This seems like a reinaugural-Sunday-hidden-CW-thread-appropriate subject:
One of the things you often hear about evangelical support for Trump is that it is focused on Supreme Court nominations. There has just been a recent one. That political segment cares most about abortion, or at least claims that it does.
For many decades the Republican coalition has been an awkward mix of social conservatism and tax-cut proponents (frequently mislabeled “fiscal conservatives”). By and large the tax cut side has done well out of this deal (in comparison to what would have happened if the other party were in power, at least) and the social conservative side has done poorly. It could be argued that the gradual ramping-up of anti-left rhetoric over the years was in part an attempt to paper over this reality. It could also be argued that Trump represents the close proximity to the limit of this arrangement. The Republicans have continued on the taxcuts-over-all path under Trump, but the whole message is in disarray. Hence, for example, the rash of retirements.
In the midst of all this, the conventional wisdom on this board (I’m not going to scrounge for links, people who disagree can just say so) is that Roe is quite likely to remain enough intact so as not to much change the political landscape.
So:
1) How do people see this happening with Roe? Is the theory that Roberts, a Catholic, will “do an Obamacare” in an attempt to keep the court out of things? What is he going to say at dinner for the next twenty years?
Or is the idea that there is some implicit or explicit back-room deal in place? Maybe the fiscal folks know that Roe going away would be bad politically (more on this below), and one or more appointees knows to keep it in place on as technical grounds as possible. On this view: Do you really think Trump is organized enough to ensure this? That he would ensure his appointees conformed to long-term Republican political needs? Do you think he cares at all about abortion law at this point?
2) Say that Roe is overturned. Assuming the justices don’t discover a right to life, that will throw the issue firmly and loudly to congress and the state legislatures. And although it’s sort of been there for a while in “chipping away” mode, they haven’t been the psychological focus.
So how aren’t we sliding towards a new political reality in which an issue that many women care about more than they often care to say, and many men care about less than they tend to say, is suddenly a primary electoral driver for some number of years? Note that I’m not making any claims about abortion availability; I personally expect that that wouldn’t change much. I’m saying that many women will now go to the polls thinking “whether I can get an abortion partly depends on my vote” in a way they have not been thinking that, or at least not in election-driving numbers. In different words, if Roe falls couldn’t that have at least as profound an effect as the Johnson “there goes the South” civil-rights era?
tl;dr: I think people are underplaying the significance of U.S. abortion politics.
Effective altruism proposal: deep analysis of relatively obscure medical knowledge and reporting on it. For example, Gwern’s writings on vitamin D have gotten me and other people I know to start taking supplements, which should increase his readers’ number of QALY by a significant amount compared to the cost of writing the article about vitamin D. I haven’t done the calculations to compare it to other common EA tasks, such as donating to Against Malaria, but it seems likely to be comparable.
Hi benwave! I wanted to finally get back to that discussion about the foundations of leftism that I never got back to, if you might happen to be reading this. The other day I thought of a nice simple way to illustrate what I was saying, so…
(Oh hm now that I actually pull that up I guess I should answer the questions you asked. I’ll do that at the bottom.)
Let’s consider the following two 2-player games. In both, our two players will be presented with two options; let’s call them A and B. In game 1, the payoff for (A,A) is (3,3), for (A,B) is (0,5), for (B,A) is (5,0), and for (B,B) is (1,1). In game 2, the payoff for (A,A) is (3,3), for (A,B) is (2,2), for (B,A) is (2,2), and for (B,B) is (1,1).
Let’s make some notes about these games. First, they’re both symmetric — interchanging the roles of the two players leaves the game unchanged. Secondly, they both have a unique Nash equlibirium, which, moreover, is composed of pure strategies. As such, in both cases, resulting Nash equilibrium lies on the diagonal; the symmetry forces this.
But the equilibria of these two games are different. Game 1 is of course just the Prisoner’s Dilemma; the unique equilbrium is both players choosing B and both getting a payout of 1. In game 2, on the other hand, the two players always get the same payout — their interests truly are perfectly aligned — so the unique equilibrium is both players choosing A and both getting a payout of 3.
The thing to note here is that this occurs even though both games satisfy the symmetry conditions above and both games have the same diagonal. This illustrates how your reasoning earlier was mistaken. Your reasoning was basically, well, the game is symmetric in all the players (an assumption I’ll grant for the sake of argument); so its equilibrium must like on the diagonal (correct, assuming that there is indeed a unique equilibrium (which we might also insist be pure, depending on how restrictive we are being with the term “diagonal”)); so we only need to look at the diagonal to determine what that equilibrium is. And of course it’s that last step that is wrong, the above two games providing a concrete example — even though we know the equilibrium must lie on the diagonal, just what it is is still affected by what goes on outside the diagonal.
This is because, as I mentioned earlier, even if both players know that ultimately the equilibrium will be on the diagonal, it still remains the case that either player can threaten to play something different than the other players, and the other players have to account for this in their strategy. You have to look off the diagonal to determine where on the diagonal is safe.
And so, as mentioned, you cannot validly infer, from the fact that a game is symmetric, that its players will automatically, with no mechanism of coordination or enforcement, “act as a class” simply out of self-interest. A player may expect some simple diagonal cooperation, but to play it safe, they have to account for the possibility that anyone may defect at any time — throwing things off of the diagonal. The off-diagonal cannot be ignored; “acting as a class” is not something that can be derived from a simple assumption of rationality — it is a substantial additional assumption.
I’m hoping that example makes clearer now what I was saying earlier?
Meanwhile returning to the question you asked…
Um, I guess so? I’m not sure I’d call it “changing the game” although I guess that is essentially what’s happening. Just… any mechanism of coordination. Anything that lets you escape Nash equilibrium.
And what I’m hoping I’ve made clear above is, that yes, under generic conditions, you do need some such mechanism of coordination in order to get coordination in general. Without special conditions, it does not happen just due to uncoordinated following individual incentives; and importantly, this remains true even under your assumption of symmetry, because the off-diagonal matters.
Evolution in action: Remaining specimens of rare animal selected to look poorly matted into video, making hunters assume they are a hoax and stay home.
(Let me explicitly cancel the implication: I’m not making a claim about the production of this video.)
Democrats seem to have about an 8% congressional edge over Republicans right now. The chance for them to win the house after the coming elections, according to PredictIt, is 65%.
These two facts together must seem absolutely astounding to anyone unfamiliar with US politics. In a real democracy, if one party is leading by 8% nationwide, one would naively expect at least a 99% chance here. Perhaps 95% with randomly drawn districts rather than proportional allocation. Is anything unfair or misleading about putting it this way? And am I correct that the sole reason for this is Gerrymandering? And if yes, is there any justification for why this is okay?
I’ve never heard it put this way, and I feel a strange disconnect in general about this issue. If the left camp talks about the right, it seems to be lumped together with other things that evil republicans do, as if policy or value differences are comparable to substantially subverting democracy. On the other hand, I’ve never heard any justification from the right. The only one I could think of is ‘both sides do it. we’re just more competent’. Which I guess might be true.
Even with no Gerrymandering you can see that kind of gap with any region-based voting system. A lot of the extra 8% might be lumped into cities, for example, and some voting regions might have large cities and others might lack any. There are aspects of the U.S. system built to be biased to area- rather than population-based representation that existed before Gerrymandering was (much of?) a thing.
On the broader “is it okay” question, there is enough disagreement on what factors should count (e.g. the extent to which voting should be regional at all) as to make the current situation de facto meta-okay. There are enough variables to make a definitive argument difficult.
Gerrymandering is overstated:
1. Intuitively, there shouldn’t be any partisan gerrymandering effect, since this contradicts the incentive of incumbents to gerrymander for an incumbent advantage.
2. Empirically, there does not seem to be any partisan gerrymandering effect.
The GOP’s advantage comes down to 2 things:
1. Structural advantage. Young people and people of color cluster themselves in cities and thereby reduce their liklihood of being in swing districts.
2. Overestimating the GOP’s chances. Predictit has been hugely rightwing ever since Trump voters won money in 2016. For this reason, Predictit’s numbers have a GOP-favorable polling error baked into its assumptions. If you look to 538, where I assume you are getting the 8% number, the Democrats have a much better chance.
A more novel argument that gerrymandering is probably ok most places (not totally confident in this one though): since local governments are the ones districting in many states, it can often be seen as a simple extension of local popular will.
At the federal level “incumbents” don’t draw their own districts, the state legislatures draw them.
At the state level the majority party typically gets to determine the map. That leads to stronger incumbency for the other party (as voters for that party are packed as tightly into those districts as possible) and sometimes stronger incumbency for influential members. But the parties don’t automatically make every state-level district safe; they want some to be more even so as to make a majority more probable.
Or at least these are reasonable “intuitive” considerations.
The conclusion that there is no partisan gerrymandering effect is the sort of thing that people come to different conclusions on based on their methodology, and shouldn’t be baldly stated as fact.
For example, the first hit off google for “gerrmandering house net effect” for me is this which finds a significant pro-Republican effect, cites some other papers finding pro-Republican effects, and claims that “the logistic-regression approach of Chen and Cottrell (the paper you linked) is insensitive to the main technique of partisan gerrymandering.”
I myself don’t have the time or energy to get acquainted with this literature but I’m content with the conventional wisdom that all these funny-looking districts are being drawn for mostly partisan reasons, and the people doing the drawing in 2010 were mostly Republicans, so gerrymandering favors Republicans.
Does everyone already know about this difficulty with the “Act-Utilitarian” proposal “The Right Action is the One that Results in the Highest Average Level of Worldwide Happiness in the Long Run”?:
No single action results in an average level of worldwide/long-run happiness. No single action even results in any level of happiness during the following day for the person/s directly acted-upon. For example, if I tell someone he’s fat he might at first feel sad then tell a friend about what I’d said and the friend might say “Hey, why don’t you start going to the gym with me!” and then he’ll start going the next day and feel great about it – as a result of (at least) three actions – mine, his friend’s, and his own.
So, all that can be said is that a world with a certain average level of happiness in it which includes the contemplated action has such-and-such a likelihood of occurring.
But now, suppose you can do A or B. A world with A in it has a 5% likelihood of being super-happy (+10) and a 95% likelihood of being utterly miserable (-10). A world with B in it has a 100% likelihood of being merely tedious and stressful (-1). (Action A might be “lead a Utopian Revolution”; Action B might be “retire to the countryside and tend your garden”.) Wouldn’t there have to be a Non-Utilitarian rule governing whether to do the Risky Thing or the Safe Thing?
On the timing issue: I think the idea is supposed to be level of worldwide happiness averaged over the long run. On that view the feeling great the next day balances with the feeling sad just after.
On the more general question:
Not on, for example, the B theory of time. If the whole structure is available, you can judge the rightness of the individual action by tracing the causal implications forward to see what it led to.
Which is an unnecessarily obscure way of pointing out that for all you say act-utilitarianism can be a sound metaphysical theory of rightness. The concerns you raise are mostly epistemic: How can I judge the right thing to do if only have a vague idea of what else will happen? (There are also similar moral concerns: What about the person who does something likely to work out terribly that just happens to work out well? Isn’t that act still wrong?) But these questions don’t settle the case against utilitarianism; they’re terms in the debate over the nature of “rightness”.
Why do there have to be any rules?