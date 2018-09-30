This would normally be a Hidden Open Thread, but it’s visible so I can make more announcements:
1. Adversarial collaborators should email me (at scott[at]shireroth[dot]org) their payment details (Bitcoin, Paypal, or preferred charity) by next Sunday. If I don’t have your details by next Sunday, I will pay the entire prize to your collaborator who did give me their details. If I don’t have either person’s details by Sunday, I will keep the money.
2. One month ago, I discussed research into carbon dioxide in bedrooms. Some commenters told me they were going to change their ventilation based on that post. If you did so, I’d like to know how it went. Please take this short survey.
3. This is still an off-weekend thread, so no culture war discussion, please. But if you want, you can take a a short survey about the Kavanaugh hearings.
There’s a Firefly episode which begins, “Did you ever read the works of Shan Yu?” It’s a great episode I’m not going to spoil here, but the relevant claim by Shan Yu is that you really know a person only when you’ve held them over the volcano’s edge.
Which do you think is more revealing of a person—what they do and say under careful consideration, or what they do and say in the heat of the moment? Or is this a case where the two are revealing for different, independent reasons?
I can definitely think of ways in which the two can reveal different types of information. For example, I’d imagine that for a soldier the second question (heat of the moment) would be more relevant, but for a general the first (careful consideration) would.
On the other hand, a person’s heat-of-the-moment behavior tends to follow from their considered behavior. Training, habits, and personal principles are long-term under our own control. If I’m aware of how I behave in the heat of the moment and really want to change it, I can.
Which I guess means the heat-of-the-moment behavior is more revealing? It’s easy enough to factor in other people’s perceptions and expectations into what you do under careful consideration. By this line of argument, how you act in the heat of the moment would be more revealing of what you really care about personally.
I feel that all that those reveal about a person is how they act under these specific circumstances — I don’t subscribe to the idea that each person has one “true” homogeneous nature (“good man” or “scum” usually) and everything they do that doesn’t match their “true” nature is just them wearing masks because mumble mumble artificial social conventions. I act differently when I am on ther internet and in real life, or when I’m drunk and sober, but all these behaviors exist as potential in my brain, there isn’t one that is the “real me” and the others are forced on me by malevolent external forces.
Reminds me of Orwell’s “Room 101”, though Orwell was rather more pessimistic, as his answer was everyone would be completely craven when presented with their worst nightmare.
I’d say they reveal different things. A person could be tough under stress but have all sorts of other flaws. And a person could be just fine in the day to day but fall to pieces under stress.
Orwell’s theory boils down to “torture works”, more or less. History says he’s almost always right. Room 101 is more individually tailored than breaking someone on the rack, but it’s still torture.
I think torture works most of the time at breaking its victim; it’s far less clear whether it works in terms of getting correct information.
My usual oversimplified summary is that it’s not that torture doesn’t work: the problem is that torture works too well.
More precisely, torture tends to give you both more signal and more noise from your subject. Torture does several specific things: it gives a very strong (and very low on the hierarchy of needs) incentive to talk in a way that satisfies the torturer, it induces cogitative load that makes it difficult to come up with a convincing lie on the spot (but can ), it can condition the subject to try to cooperate, and it help induce Stockholm syndrome. The big failure mode is that the subject is very likely to tell you what they think you want to hear, even if it’s not true.
It also makes the noise harder to tell from the signal, since several of the basic techniques for identifying truth vs lies fall apart under torture: looking for signs of stress doesn’t work because of course they’re stressed if they’re being tortured, and things that would normally be considered “statements against interests” are in the subject’s interests when they’re mostly interested in getting the torture to stop.
When torture has been used historically by groups that are trying to discover the truth (e.g. the Medieval Inquisition looking for heretics) rather than simply to gather ammunition for a show trial or to heap additional suffering on the subject, they’ve generally come up with sets of rules and techniques for identifying and making use of the signal without getting overwhelmed by the noise. Some common techniques:
– Don’t lead the witness. They’re going to try to guess the answer you want, and their guesses are more likely to be true if they don’t know what answer you want. This is particularly important for the “cogitative load” mechanism of action: they don’t have to come up with a convincing lie themselves if you suggest it to them.
– Treat testimony under torture as hypotheses to be validated (or at least corroborated), not as absolute truth. Validation can come from looking for physical evidence based on the testimony (e.g. digging up where they said they buried something) or by correlating independently-given testimony from multiple subjects (preferably independently-collected as well).
– Mix in questions you already know the answers to, to use as gauges of the subject’s honesty.
– Limit the severity and duration of the torture, and don’t torture the same subject in more than one session. If you don’t get answers you want in the first session, then it’s more likely that they’re telling the truth (and you’re torturing them based on invalid assumptions) than that you’re going to get the truth you’re expecting in the next session.
My understanding (from this paper on torture and plea bargaining @DavidFriedman has posted before) is that torture started in medieval times not as a way to figure something out, but as a way to gather evidence required by the courts of the time.
If I understand it correctly, the only acceptable evidence (based on Biblical interpretation by the Church) was either a confession or direct evidence by two witnesses–circumstantial evidence was forbidden. For example, if you had half the town hear somebody inside a house scream “John, what are you doing?”, then John run out with blood on his clothes, and they find a body inside, that’s not sufficient evidence to convict John, because none of the witnesses saw him commit the crime. They need his confession.
The answer was to allow them to break out the thumbscrews to get that confession, without which he’d go free. Then, of course, they got lazier and lazier about what counted as sufficient cause to use torture against an obviously guilty suspect.
The article relates this to plea bargaining in the US, which started out with the thought, “Hey, we both know you’re going to get convicted because it’s so obvious. If you save us the trouble of a trial, we’ll knock some time off by allowing you to plead to a lesser offense.” and now seems to be, “Fuck you, we’ll destroy you if you don’t plead to this, because it’s way easier for us and our budget to get a plea with weak evidence rather than have to develop all that we need for a trial.”
It’s a good question. I’ve been reading Sebastian Junger’s book War recently, which despite the expansive title actually just covers his experiences embedded with platoon posted to one of the more dangerous outposts in Afghanistan. He said that many soldiers say that acts of cowardice and courage that mark them for the rest of their lives pass by without conscious thought. So what might be the defining moment of your life is something you didn’t even think about doing.
There was also a very relevant episode of Very Bad Wizards where they discussed the Swedish film Force Majeure, which is basically about the same question.
And yeah, that was a good episode. Firefly was a pretty good show.
My own view is that the idea of a “true” self is probably illusory and/or irrelevant, but I think that the way “true” is usually used the way you act under extreme pressure is more “true.”
To elaborate a bit, I think that when people say “true” self, they mean your self that exists outside your consideration of the judgement of others. But if you’re under a lot of stress, your mind doesn’t feel like it has the time to consider that judgement, and so your “true” self is revealed. But I think that’s mostly irrelevant because humans are social creatures so usually we’re thinking about what other people think about our actions, so the self that we have when we do that is like 90% of who we are.
“Sadistic nonsense” said Simon Tam, and he was right. Whatever we learn about the person by holding them over the volcano’s edge is nothing compared to what we learn about Shan Yu.
I lean to the “careful consideration” end of the spectrum. Heat of the moment adds more noise that drowns out the signal.
Maybe heat-of-the-moment tells you more about their animal brain, but careful-consideration tells you more about their human brain, which is the one that matters.
It really depends what you want to know. If you want to know how they’ll react when their squad gets ambushed in the jungle, volcano. If you want to know how they’ll react when offered a new mortgage refinancing deal by their banker, no volcano.
The replies so far are a little surprising, given the community’s origins.
The basic idea here is that it doesn’t matter what you say you will do, it matters what you actually do. It’s all very well and good to say you are brave, loyal, and committed to the cause, but it becomes much more relevant when you have skin in the game. No more so than when you are in situations of mortal peril.
Even if it aligns with your true desires to be all these things, we frequently behave in ways that are not rational.
Does this mean that we need to test people by convincing them of mortal danger? I’d say no, as this has many other follow on effects. But the basic idea is one that should be familiar.
The question was not whether we should judge people on what they say vs what they do, but whether we should judge them based on what they say and do to save their own life vs what they say and do when safe.
Do you actually believe that maximum bravery, loyalty and commitment is always a good thing? Because I don’t. I’d rather have seen the Nazis a little less loyal and committed. I’d rather have seen them less brave as well, surrendering much earlier rather than pointlessly extending the war resulting in unnecessary death and destruction.
Many demands for bravery, loyalty and commitment are not worth sacrificing life and limb for, because the cause is not that important and/or because being brave, loyal and/or committed doesn’t help the cause enough. Being brave, loyal and/or committed to a harmful tactic or person can even hurt the cause.
Like many pithy aphorisms, it obscures rather than clarifies to parse the meaning literally. I would also caution that interpreting “true” to be a binary is also a mistake.
The putative aphorism simply means that we find out more about what people really value when the price is significant to them. To the extent that torture comes into it, I think the aphorism is “not even wrong” as everyone has their breaking point.
I’m not sure this is the basic idea here–without a modifier like “in extreme situations”–but in any case, I agree with the above. You are what you do.
Of course, what you do after careful consideration is definitely a part of you–perhaps the more important part. But what you wish you did, or say you’ll do, isn’t.
That is not the way I parsed the question.
Like mentioned above. I thought it was doing under extreme danger or doing normally. Almost no one in the modern U.S. is in extreme danger at any point in their lives (until you’re dying of a heart attack). On the other hand, I think you could probably bend most people with high stress even if they are completely safe.
So in the spirit of things, applying moderate stress may tell you something about a person too. I think this holds true for all sorts of measures not just character.
Say I want to estimate how well a fresh engineer will perform on a project. They’ve never done significant work on any non-class projects before and are just out of school. I want to know both how they do with lots of time on things like class projects, but I also want their scores on some sort of timed test. GRE or whatever. Low scores on the timed test but having high grades may be a sign of a person whose performance crumbles under even mild pressure. I probably don’t want that person in a fast-paced environment with lots of little deliverables each day. Someone who scores highly on the timed test but has poor grades I wouldn’t want doing something like research where there is only rare feedback and it’s more of a slog over years.
I agree what people say tells you little.
I think it would be plausible to say that most, or at least a reasonable number of, people in the US will at some point either be in or narrowly avoid a car crash. That probably qualifies as extreme danger.
The length of a car crash (and the range of possible actions available to the driver) probably isn’t long enough to tell you anything about their character. Both the coward and the hero are going to try not to crash the car.
The episode itself is about torture, so “extreme peril” isn’t quite right.
But the basic idea, that you need to see people under duress to understand how they will react under duress seems solid to me.
“But the basic idea, that you need to see people under duress to understand how they will react under duress…”
But, at least as it’s presented in the show, it’s a stronger claim than that: the “you” under duress is the only “true” version of you. Not only that, but it’s not just “duress” but “mortal peril” that brings this out.
Of course the good guys have their own version of this – Niska may be sadistic, but Wash believes that Mal has a greater intimacy with Zoe because Mal and Zoe were on daring adventures together and Wash hasn’t gotten to experience that. So in a way, Wash agrees with Niska – he is jealous that only Mal gets to see the “true” Zoe.
I took the lesson of the episode to be that Simon is basically right – it’s sadistic nonsense used by a madman to justify his sadism. There is definitely a primal version of ourselves that comes out in mortal peril, but this is a dark and nasty thing and we should count ourselves lucky that most of us get to live our lives never letting that self out.
I don’t think any of the crew of Serenity left that episode saying, gee, I’m sure glad I got to meet the “real” Zoe, Mal, and River – we should do that more often!
EDIT: I think Niska actually uses “real you” instead of “true you” – I’m using those interchangeably.
Hmm, it’s been a while since I watched, but I didn’t think there was any particular claim being made, but the basic theme is something that repeats throughout the show.
For instance, Mal lets Jayne back on the ship (rather than spacing him) after Jayne betrays the crew because Jayne asks Mal not tell anyone what he did.
Which Jayne is the more true Jayne? The one who carefully considers that the money is too good? Or the one who realizes that he doesn’t want to be remembered as a back-stabber?
And, of course, this stuff is fiction, so you can’t take it too literally or seriously.
Yes, I agree. The idea that duress matters to understanding a person is solid.
We try to match the level and type of duress to the duress you’re expecting they will make some important decision under or will have to function under. So military training has a lot more duress than college and so forth.
I agree with Simon on the merits of this philosophy:
Humans are bipedal by nature, but extreme situations involving IEDs and/or surgical saws can leave a person with one or fewer legs. Does blowing or sawing off someone’s legs tell you that their “true” nature isn’t bipedal? Of course not. All you’ve proven is that you can injure someone in that particular way.
I don’t think that psychological trauma is meaningfully different from physical* trauma in that respect. Just because an injury is neurological doesn’t make it less of an injury.
*I object to the distinction. Thought is a physical process, if a poorly understood one. But it’s hard to express myself without using dualist language.
Different variables will be observable in different contexts. Some variables(/behavioural traits etc.) tend to be easier to observe than others, regardless of the context, and some variables are more situation-dependent than others. How well do you know the person to begin with? Etc.
I find the question of which type of information of the two is more ‘important’ uninteresting, compared to questions pertaining to the variability itself and the reasons for this variability. Why would the answers be expected to be different, and how different? Do I expect to have future interactions with said person in high-pressure contexts, or mostly in contexts where he or she feels safe and has plenty of time to think about an answer? Does the person have an incentive to lie, and is this incentive contingent on the environmental constraints? If the person is deceiving me in setting A by displaying behaviour X and claiming to also be displaying behaviour X in setting B even if he or she would actually display behaviour B, does that matter as long as we’re in setting A and the probability of setting B is low? Etc.
One conceptual model of how to assess people’s personality accurately is discussed in David Funder’s book about Personality Judgment and it includes four variables: “Accuracy is affected by properties of the judge, properties of the target (the person who’s sending information), properties of the trait that is judged, and properties of the information supplied.” You, the person evaluating the other person, play an important role and multiple variables are important to keep in mind: “The capacity to detect and to utilize available cues correctly can be divided into three components: knowledge, ability, and motivation.”
I think Funder’s book is a decent book on these topics if you’re interested to know more about these kinds of things. Strictly it’s about personality judgment, not about information accuracy, but they’re not unrelated. The book includes fewer actual research results on these topics than I would have liked (and more speculation than…), but you’ll definitely learn something about these topics if you’re not familiar with this literature. I blogged the book here and here – the posts include some comments by me, as well as some sample quotes and observations from the book.
A completely different angle, which may however also be relevant, would be to read a book like Browning’s Ordinary Men. Also a good (but tough) read, however the questions explored are different.
I think this is more of a Big Importance question than a heat-of-the-moment vs. careful consideration question. A heat-of-the-moment vs. careful consideration question is only interesting when something big is on the line, yes? And as far as that goes, that sort of statement comes up a lot, and I think it’s nonsense, if only because it hardly ever comes up IRL. Gun to my head, my kids’ lives on the line, etc. . . when is that gonna happen? It’s not.
Sure, everyone acts “nice” when it costs nothing to do so. And when something important is on the line, yes, that’s about character and what is really important to you. But I think it’s more instructive to look at less extreme situations. Not life and death, but something smaller – thus both more relevant and more easily weighed by the participant. Something like accepting blame for a car accident as opposed to trying to weasel out of it when the cop comes, or leaving a note or not when you ding someone’s car in a parking lot. Cheating or not at some game when you get the chance.
Would it be CW to state that I think Firefly is one of the most massively overrated things ever?
*ducks*
I think it was indeed ahead of the curve for a long time, but has since become just slightly above average. There’s also a strong “went out at the top” aspect, interviews indicate that the show’s planned sophomore material would have had very mixed reception.
Still, I prefer the more episodic pulp shows to prestige TV, so I still wish more shows were like Firefly than, say, Mad Men. (I quite liked the recent “what if Firefly but even more space corporatism” Dark Matter, for example.)
I haven’t read the interviews, but I think this is a whole lot of it. The first season laid out a lot of fairly decent groundwork and world-building. Then it got cancelled and everyone “filled in the blanks” in their own minds, creating something incredibly epic, when the reality might have been much more disappointing.
And I think this would have been a casualty as well. I doubt they would have maintained the episodic nature had the show continued on several seasons.
Did you watch both Firefly (the TV show) and Serenity (the movie)? Did you hate them both, or just find them to be not as good as their reputation?
I found Firefly to be an excellent television show, easily living up to its reputation. But I found Serenity to be an absolutely unwatchable overworked mess.
From what I can tell, most people put them in same category. I’d be interested if anyone else had the same reaction, or even more interestingly, the opposite one. Is there anyone here who loved the movie but hated the series?
I thought Firefly was fun to watch, but had a fair number of holes in the world building. I thought Serenity was crap on most every level.
I can’t separate Serenity from being a service vehicle for more of the characters and relationships, on those fronts, it delivers quite well, but because I like the characters and relationships, I can’t properly evaluate it as a film.
It benefited from ‘dying young’. I’ve seen many shows have a great 1 or 2 seasons, and use that success to coast to four more seasons of ‘meh’ so get remembered as such. An unfair advantage to calling single season shows ‘great’.
The most generous reading I can come up with.
If you want to learn something new about a person the seeing them in a tougher than normal situation is a good way. People are faceted and you can’t say you really know someone well if you only interact with them in low stress situations, but that doesn’t make the stressed version of them their ‘true self’.
I like the formulation, “Whatsoever a man soweth that shall he also reap. You sow an act, you reap a habit; you sow a habit, you reap a character; you sow a character, you reap a destiny.”
And I’ll second the point made by others. There is no point trying to find out who a man is by studying the responses of his broken body or mind. As well study music by smashing guitars.
That said, I’ll also repeat a C.S. Lewis quote: “Courage is not simply one of the virtues but the form of every virtue at the testing point, which means at the point of highest reality.”
The phrasing of the antepenultimate and penultimate questions of the Kavanaugh survey is confusing: in one “yes” stands for “confirm” and no for “reject”, and in the other it’s the other way round. I suspect you’re going to get a lot of people voting for the option they don’t intent.
(Or, possibly, I misunderstood the questions, and have answered one of them wrong myself…)
Yeah, it probably would have been better to label both sets of answers as confirm and reject. I think I did the same thing.
I give a 15% chance that the survey is about how frequently confusing wording actually confuses people rather than Kavanaugh.
I wondered about that, but I can’t see how you could distinguish confused from genuine answers – any of the four possible combinations is something people might plausibly think.
I don’t think No/No (not appropriate to confirm now but would’ve been appropriate if he’d come clean previously) is that plausible but I agree about the other three.
Well, that was the option I picked, albeit with some agonising over whether to go no/yes…
I think that “I am truly sorry, it was an awful thing to do but I was seventeen and stupid at the time, I should have know better but I didn’t, and I’m sorry”, the moment anyone asked him anything relevant, plus enough grovelling, is borderline but might just be excusable – it’s a scenario where I’d lose sleep whichever way I went. But I think it’s very unlikely that he didn’t do it, and he wasn’t seventeen and drunk at the time he questioned his probable victim’s veracity a liar and probably perjured himself.
I think it’s very unlikely that he didn’t do it,
Why not?
Non-culture war thread, Mary. There’s a lively discussion on Kavanaugh in 111.25.
I also picked no/no.
Considerations:
1) He probably did not intend to sexually assault Ford, but in his drunk state just thought he was playing around; he was 17
2) Character that results in (1) need not be incompatible with supreme court seat if honest about it imo
3) I am persuaded by Nathan Robinson’s article that Kavanaugh is being dishonest
4) such dishonesty not compatible with supreme court seat imo
Conversely, I can’t see how yes/yes(i.e., appropriate to confirm if he doesn’t confess, not appropriate if he does confess) makes sense. I suppose if your probability of guilt is low then confession would dramatically raise it, but if you think there’s 95% chance of accuracy and answer yes/yes, it’s almost certainly a misread.
@No/No people
Interesting!
@Alsadius
Indeed, it makes sense if you are confident that he didn’t do it (and thus think it’s OK to confirm him now) but think that solid evidence of sexual assault (e.g. a confession) would be disqualifying.
I did a quick search for “the the” just in case.
(I will not reveal whether I found anything.)
It’s too late for me to change anything without messing up existing results, but I’ve capitalized the words “CONFIRM” and “REJECT” to make sure people pay attention to them.
I find it unfortunate that the last two questions did not offer a continuum.
Like, thinking it is more likely that he’s guilty than not, one might say he shouldn’t be confirmed, but OTOH it’s not the end of the world because (a) it’s not clear whether he remembers and thus perjured himself in the present and (b) his behaviour since is apparently spotless, and so one might see how others would confirm him and see that as a different take, nothing more.
Or more plainly: Judge Kavanaugh is not divorced of his legal opinions. Unless guilt or innocence is assured or very nearly so, other considerations may dominate.
Or, in a similar vein, a “how would you feel about a Senator who voted to do the opposite of what you believe is correct” question.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to choose a common language for all the world. The world is committed to adopting some common language, at least as a common second language, and has delegated the choice of language to you.
Oh, and you can’t choose English; the French, being French, insist.
Esperanto obviously.
Are you aware of some of the problem with Esperanto as a conlang?
http://miresperanto.com/konkurentoj/not_my_favourite.htm
I think JBR has a pretty good overview of why Esperanto is not a good interlang: http://jbr.me.uk/ranto/
If it can’t be English, by sheer numbers, Chinese would probably be the best. However, I’m going to be parochial and point to how a whole lot of people like me are going to have a horrible time learning Chinese. Plus, a whole lot of Chinese people know English.
So… how about a Romance language with a lot of English cognates: Spanish?
+1 for Spanish. The fact that it’s the first language in more than one part of the world (and a widespread second language in several others) seems like a point in its favor relative to Chinese.
+another1 for Spanish.
+1 for Spanish too:
– 2nd in the world (after Mandarin) by number of native speakers, 4th by total speakers
– mostly phonetic writing, easier to learn (here is the great disadvantage of English)
– easy to learn for Romance language speakers: Portuguese & Brazilians, Italians, Romanians, French
– somewhat familiar to Americans, due to immigrants
– eufonic
Another +1 for Spanish.
FWIW, I’m a native English speaker who is also fairly proficient at German, Spanish, and Thai. I’ve put a mild effort into learning Arabic, Russian, Mandarin, Hebrew, and Portuguese.
Assuming by “Chinese” you mean standard mandarin I’d agree (depending how you define it, roughly 70% of the chinese population speak standard mandarin at present).
But I’d suggest adding additional steps of simplification. Replacing the hanzi character system with everyone writing in a phonetic system similar to pinyin would massively decrease the time taken to learn it, for both native and non-native speakers. There’s a few grammatical irregularities you could also iron out while you’re at it, and add in standardized use of spacing and punctuation to help speakers of western language families.
+1 for Spanish. Easy to learn, very regimented vowel sounds, very intuitive, lot of first language speakers, fair number of second language speakers.
Klingon or Elvish. Benefits:
* As a conlang, it will be a second language to every human; no one has an innate advantage.
* Being tied to fiction, these languages are at least mildly interesting, unlike e.g. Esperanto, which is completely sterile.
* Both conglangs have a vibrant community behind them, which means that ramping up to global status would be easier.
Overall, Elvish is probably better purely due to the lack of copyright issues.
Much as I love the idea of everyone speaking Elvish, there are just way too many problems with conlangs as a practical matter. The first one that comes is that trying to incorporate the vocabulary (and to a lesser extent the grammar) needed for everyday communication would leave them a complete mess stuffed with loanwords and imported constructions. Not only would that make them inconvenient to use, it would more or less negate the advantage of neutrality. I’d much rather use a language that people have actually had a substantial number of conversations in, whatever its baggage.
If you want to insist on neutrality as a primary concern, how about Latin? It’s got most of the advantages of a real language with much less cultural baggage, and it also has a long history of use as a neutral common language in a variety of fields (religion, law, science, etc.). Maybe a bit Eurocentric, but any language you could realistically use is going to be something-centric. After all, Elvish is heavily influenced by Welsh (Sindarin) and other European languages (Quenya).
Tolkien’s work is still under copyright, and my guess is that his estate will not hesitate to forcefully remind you of this if you try to publicly do anything major with Elvish.
Nah. IANAL (or anyway, not your lawyer), but “under copyright” will apply to either both Star Trek and Tolkien’s work (because they are not old enough to be no longer copyrighted) or it will apply to neither because, as I and many other people would interpret it, you cannot copyright a language.
I don’t know the actual state of the law–can’t point you at a specific case–but I would be really, really surprised to learn that I am barred from using the word “grok” because it belongs to Heinlein, or the word “snowcrash” because it belongs to Neal Stephenson. And I would extend that general rule to all the words they coined, and any whole languages created by anyone, so long as I use those words in my own creative way. To put this another way, if I translate Harry Potter into Klingon and try to sell that for money, I expect it is J.K. Rowling who has a claim against me, not Roddenberry.
Speaking of Snow Crash, how about Sumerian?
We weren’t told we could choose only legal languages.
Anyway, if you have the authority to force the adoption, you can override such petty quibbles.
Best to avoid Klingon as a world language, just in case Sapir-Whorf was on to something after all.
That depends on your terminal values. It might be a good way to kickstart humanity’s conquest of the galaxy.
Sapir-Worf, surely, in this case?
+1
Last time I checked, neither dialect of Elvish was a functional language. Tolkien published only fragments of vocabulary and grammar, New Line commissioned just enough extra to fill out the movies’ dialogue, Christopher seems more interested in his father’s literature than his linguistics, and fandom I do not think has been able to fill in the gaps.
Klingon would need a bit of work, but it’s already a language one can write and converse in and we’ve got Marc Okrand and the Klingon Language Institute available for the necessary expansions. It would annoy the French, privilege no existing nation or ethnicity above any other, reward the nerds and geeks of this world, and give fair warning to aliens of other worlds of what awaits them if they continue with the cattle mutilation and anal probing and whatnot.
If the French are going to let me be in charge of picking a non-English language for all the world to speak, yeah, Klingon it is. I’m not averse to developing an Elvish dialect as a secondary language for artistic use.
Check out Tolkien’s posthumous papers, largely collected in History of Middle-Earth plus other linguistic texts occasionally published as Parda Eldalamberon. Quenya and Sindarin are full languages, with the full New Testament translated into Quenya.
Sure, they’d both need some vocabulary added, but IMO no more so than any modern language added since the Industrial Revolution.
Which elvish?
Sindarin for day-to-day communication, Quenya for ceremonial speech, of course.
Some ideas:
1. Portugese. It’s a Romance language, so easy for French / Spanish speakers to pick up (and somewhat for English speakers), but it
‘s less widespread and therefore(Edit: Apparently it’s the sixth most spoken first language! Didn’t realize Brazil had that much population!) hopefully has fewer culturally threatening / imperialist overtones. Also, it has footholds in most parts of the world (Europe, South America, Africa, South Asia, East Asia).
2. Swahili. Proven track record as a second language / trading language among several different cultures.
3. Spanish. In some sense the obvious choice– second most widespread language after Chinese, and supposedly much easier for foreigners to learn.
(EDIT) 4. After looking at the statistics more, I wonder about Arabic! 5th most common native language, with a history of use in trading and across cultures, and plenty of people know it as a second language. Supposedly hard to learn, and as the liturgical language of Islam some might find it hard to swallow culturally, but otherwise it seems like a nice fit.
Yeah, total number of speakers is an overrated metric IMO. A better metric would take total and geographic spread into account. On that score, Portuguese and Arabic would do well, but Chinese poorly.
The weaknesses of Arabic are its writing system* (it is less complicated than it looks but being cursive-only makes it less convenient on computers), and the fact that any religion aside from Islam using the word Allah to refer to their deity will cause controversy (there have been court cases on this in Malaysia, iirc). The strength is that the core of the language has a very logical structure: given a root, a whole set of related nouns and conjugated verbs can be developped in a predictable way (e.g. book = kitaab, writer = kaatib, desk/office = maktab, library = maktabah, (I) write = (ana) aktubu–the root ktb is repeated in each of these words).
*Turkish used to use a similar script but Ataturk changed it to a modified Latin script.
Some people would say this isn’t a weakness but a strength.
On the other hand, this is the no-culture-war thread…
same goes for Hebrew to be honest, though the nouns may not be as predictable
speaking of: very easy to speak, compresses information admirably, can write it very quickly, and I’d like to learn it, so that’s my number one option for a shared language. Also not a lot of people speak it, so the only ones to receive favoritism are the Chosen People (hey, what’d you expect)
downsides: very hard to read, and if you care about spelling or things like the correct gender of numbers / adjectives then you’d better be a native speaker who can do all of that without thinking about it
Well, to be fair, modern Hebrew is mostly a conlang as well…
Maltese? It is Semitic, which hopefully means it has the same logical structure as Arabic, but is written in the Roman alphabet (AFAIK the only Semitic language to be written in a true alphabet). And it has a lot of Romance loan words which helps.
It also only has a very small number of native speakers. Though it still might have the Allah (or Alla in Maltese) problem.
For a couple of centuries, Malta was the headquarters of one of the longest-lived international organizations (Hospitallers), so it has that legacy (i.e. not being a typical nation-state) as an argument in its favour as well.
The Portuguese empire may not have been quite as extensive as the Spanish one, but Portugal kept two substantial colonies (Angola and Mozambique) until 1975, so even within living memory it hasn’t been entirely without imperial associations.
Also, having studied both Spanish and a little Portuguese, I find the pronunciation of Portuguese much more challenging – it has many more vowel sounds (Spanish has five), and some of them (e.g. the nasal vowels) aren’t in most other widespread languages. Spanish’s relatively simple phonology and intuitive spelling are advantages here, I would think.
Let’s go with a real language: Indonesian.
It has simple pronunciation with very transparent spelling in the Latin alphabet, doesn’t have any of typical grammar things that most people would consider difficult to learn (gender, cases, complicated conjugations). Its most difficult feature for westerners — measure words/classifiers — is only optional and so is not a big stumbling block for beginners.
Although a lot of the vocabulary will be alien, Indonesian also has enormous amounts of loanwords from Dutch and English (as well as Arabic, which makes it a positive point to persuade muslim countries to learn it too), and thus from Latin, Greek and French via those, so a lot of the “International” vocabulary is already there.
It also already has a huge number of native speakers and is understood in 5-ish countries.
—-
Otherwise, if we’re fine with something a bit more artificial and a bit more eurocentric, rather than Esperanto, we could just bring back and modernize Sabir: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mediterranean_Lingua_Franca
I like this proposal! I was going for something similar (longtime cross-cultural lingua franca for trading) with Swahili, but Indonesian seems even better.
The US Foreign Service Institute rates languages by difficulty to learn for native English speakers. And outside of the Romance and Germanic languages that are related to English, Indonesian and Swahili are tied for the easiest to learn (along with Malaysian, which I think is closely related to Indonesian).
I can see lots of different criteria that might be relevant, and many are mutually contradictory. (Of course.)
– Mandarin is obvious, as having the largest number of current speakers. But let’s have a phonetic writing system, to make it less tech-unfriendly.
– Alternatively, let’s pick whatever language has the *fewest* speakers, so no powerful group is favoured. Bonus if it’s similarly painful to learn for folks with most common native languages. But that will probably make it some obscure language currently spoken by 2 over-70s in a backwater within some colonized area. No modern terminology ;-( Probably no written form, either.
– OK, least common language that possesses both a written form and a modern vocabulary, with the written form reasonably phonetic (not like English, let alone like written Chinese). NOT a tiny dialect of an otherwise common language. Bonus if it’s good at coining new words, and at absorbing vocabulary from other languages. Bigger bonus if the sound system is simple enough that average adults can learn to hear and pronounce it 😉
– I’m not a linguist, so I can’t name languages that fit these criteria, and most of the sources available to me tend to conflate “easy to learn” with “easy for english speakers to learn” or less commonly “easy for indoEuropean speakers to learn”.
– alternatively, how about an unspoken language of certain educated groups – Latin, Sanskrit, or similar.
I’d be ok with Mandarin written in Pinyin.
This probably makes the most sense. It has the most speakers, it’s fairly terse (you’d be surprised how much of a difference it makes having a language that lets you say things quickly), and most of the difficulty involved comes from the characters, which Pinyin removes. Seems like the best choice if English is out.
German could also work; it’s largely phonetic, easy to learn (especially for English speakers) and also quite terse. But given that there are over a billion Mandarin speakers and only roughly 229 million German speakers, let’s go with Chinese.
Hmm… How about Cherokee? It’s probably not the least common, but it’s really uncommon while still spoken and used in modern educational systems.
I like that idea. It’s likely to be equally difficult for native speakers of all the currently major language groups, since it isn’t realted to any of them, which is a big bonus.
Depends on the goal. If you want people to be able to communicate, pick something as easy as possible for as many people as possible. If people are going to throw a fit about certain groups having an easier time, maybe pick something like Cherokee… but if you have the power to make the selection to begin with, wouldn’t it be better to tell the egalitarians to sit down and shut up?
Who said you have to use the current writing system for it? Hell, if you want a phonetic writing system for Chinese languages, you don’t have to invent one; Pinyin already exists. Go with Mandarin written in Pinyin. (Don’t actually do that, but it’s at least a somewhat reasonable choice, unlike Mandarin written in Hanzi.)
Why not actually do that?
I don’t want to have to try to learn a tonal language, is probably the most obvious obstacle.
I’d definitely pick a conlang – I think that the amount of bad feeling caused by everyone having to learn one group’s language would be considerable, and it would be better to put everyone in the same boat. Plus, conlangs are more likely to be logical and to be designed to be easy to learn.
I’d pick a conlang too. It’s true that there wouldn’t be any literature written in a newly invented language, but if it’s a global language spoken by everyone, I think a lot of literature would appear pretty quickly.
Another advantage of a conlang would be flexibility in the “correct” pronunciation. I’ve met Germans who spoke excellent English, except that they couldn’t quite pronounce J or Th, which clearly marked them as foreign. A conlang could have each letter represent a handful of similar sounds any of which are correct, so you just say whichever one is easiest for you and it’s fine.
Easier? harder? variant: choose a common language for Europe. My shortlist is Maltese, Albanian, Greek, Romansh, Basque, Romanian and Breton.
Latin. It’s everyone’s heritage, and no one’s language. If history had gone only slightly differently, the EU would already be run in Latin.
Too close to Italian/Romance languages in general; the non-Romance speakers will never let you get away with it. Romanian suffers from the same problem but has the advantage of being geographically Eastern and being a little bit Slavic.
I don’t speak any Romance languages, but it still seems like the obvious choice to me.
Though, come to think of it, I do know a lot of fancy English words, which would help.
The English would probably support it, especially since it’s harder on the French than on other Romance-language speakers.
Well, if they want to be difficult about it, what they get is English, since it’s the closest thing to a world language right now. All of them are already spending all sorts of time and money learning it. Do they hate Latin more than English?
The obvious disadvantage of English is that it is the language of a member nation, making the choice look like obvious favoritism. It’s advantages are incumbency as a common language and its joint Germanic and Romance features.
What choices can beat English?
Latin is a prestige language along with Attic Greek in the German speaking world. Children learn it in school. Names were latinized as recently as the early 20th century in the Netherlands. Everyone dreams of the Pax Romana.
Interestingly, something like this is what lead to all the Romance languages being a thing in the first place. One wonders whether, given several hundred more years, this wouldn’t again result in numerous mutually unintelligible versions of the new Latin, or if globalism, media, etc. would largely prevent that. I guess it also depends on how history unfolds.
Well, medieval Latin continued to be the auxiliary language of Europe long after the Romance languages had split and become mutually unintelligible. The key to the success of medieval Latin was that it was relatively flexible and adaptable to local pronunciation and taste, and was pretty close to the native languages of its speakers at least in western Europe.
It’s theorized by some that what really killed Latin for good is the humanists’ insistance on pristine classical Latin, between modern languages and which the gap was much bigger than with medieval Latin, and so that made Latin mastery effectively out of grasp of many people, and opened the way for French (and to a degree Italian and German) becoming the new auxiliary language of Europe.
I choose Welsh, not for any practical or linguistic reasons, but because I’m Welsh, and would love to engage in a bit of cultural imperialism and force Chinese kids learn to siarad Cymraeg.
JavaScript. Everyone seems to agree it’s good for beginners!
Something Polynesian?
They only have about 12 letters, so keyboards would end up a lot smaller and more affordable.
Hawaiian was my first thought – I believe it is very simple phonetically and grammatically, so it should be easy to encourage widespread adoption.
Potentially problematic in terms of a small vocabulary. I think Machine Interface’s suggestion of Indonesian is a good one.
Lojban it is! A boolean logic based language that cuts out ambiguity. Seems like a good candidate for EarthLang.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lojban
I originally came across it here (Be forewarned, its a temporal hazard like TVtropes):
http://www.projectrho.com/public_html/rocket/futurelang.php
I’m a Lojban fan, and it’s definitely better than earlier interlangs like Esperanto.
“that cuts out ambiguity”
Read some Wittgenstein.
Don’t get rid of ambiguity. That would ruin about half of all comedy.
We discussed ambiguity fans.
Note: it cuts out syntactic ambiguity; from my understanding, actual lojban tends to actually be more vague than english, because things inferrable from context generally are able to be left out, and most nounish things in lojban could be strictly parsed as “thing(s) which make this relationship true, where the relationship is generally a word that is glossed something like “x1 is a cat”, or “x1 is blue”.
I give the French a choice between Finnish and English. They’ll beg for English, which is of course my first choice.
OK, slightly more seriously.
The East Asian languages, except Korean, are a disaster orthographically. So forget them. Arabic is bad here too.
India can’t agree on a language other than English, so I throw all of theirs out too.
Ahh, forget it, I pick Mexican Spanish. Relatively easy to learn for an English speaker, doesn’t give any advantage to other industrialized countries (sorry Spain).
Some other Spanish, please. People who can’t be arsed to call the letter “i griega” and force the rest of the world to change shouldn’t get their dialect favored. But I’m totally ok with not using Castellano, so I don’t have to lithp.
> The East Asian languages, except Korean, are a disaster orthographically. So forget them. Arabic is bad here too.
If we’re at the point of imposing a world language we could fairly easily add on a caveat that everyone has to use a phonetic system like pinyin.
The advantage of Finnish is that it’s extremely beautiful. The disadvantage is that it has very few speakers. Kippis!
I am partial to any language in which the literature of at least a thousand years is made accessible by knowledge of it. Therefore Ancient Greek, Latin, Hebrew, maybe Sanskrit, Akkadian, or Literary Chinese.
A conlanguage is like a treasure chest without jewels. It has nothing precious within it, although it may be very useful.
Ancient and well-storied languages are like deep cavern systems, the ultimate dungeon crawlers. There dangerous dragons sleep, undigitized chambers lay dark, and genie lamps wait to grant wisdom seekers treasure.
Literary Chinese cannot function as a lingua franca because it is not a spoken language and is too terse to be a spoken language. You would have to turn it into something more verbose, at which point you’d just be reinventing some version of Mandarin (or an older Chinese lingua franca, like Middle Chinese, which, in most ways, was closer to Cantonese than modern Mandarin).
Thanks, onyomi! How great is the linguistic change of Chinese over time? Can a dedicated student in Beijing today read Middle Chinese? I read once in the New Yorker that it is still fairly easy to read 8th century poetry. Is that true?
It is still fairly easy for a Chinese person with a university-level education to read most literary Chinese with the aid of some dictionaries and footnotes, though there is, unsurprisingly, a lot of variability depending on the period, genre, and author (premodern China had its Hemingways and its James Joyces). Literary Chinese has not changed all that much, relatively speaking, for about 2500 years, so even the Analects of Confucius and the like are not that hard to read. Go back a little further to e.g. the Book of Documents and things get precipitously harder, but there’s not much extant that early anyway. The characters themselves (on bamboo slips and the like) are much harder to decipher prior to the Qin authoritarian standardization 2200 years ago because there are a huge number of variants for each character, and a lot more flexibility in how they’re composed, but almost all modern editions just print such works using the post-Qin standard.
Classical Chinese is pretty interesting because, unlike e.g. Sanskrit or Latin, it is inherently a written language: too terse to even hypothetically function as a spoken language without significant modification. Today, even educated Chinese speakers find the prospect of composing good classical Chinese a bit daunting, but ironically, when Hu Shi, Lu Xun, and others pushed everyone to write everything in vernacular in the early 20th c. many recipients of traditional educations complained it was harder than the more succinct literary Chinese. Hard as it may be for us to imagine, conventions for “writing like you talk” have to be invented and learned (they had been invented and developed several hundred years earlier, as one can see with vernacular novels like Journey to the West, but were not used for most daily writing). Speakers of non-Putonghua languages/dialects today, if you ask them how to write an idiom, will not necessarily have characters in mind for how to do so, because, for them, their local language basically exists at oral/aural level, not an official, written level.
Middle Chinese is more analogous to Sanskrit and Latin in that it is a slightly artificial lingua franca that, in practice was spoken differently in different places and times. Some sticklers won’t even call Middle Chinese a “language” so much as a “system,” because of the way one must rely on e.g. rhyme manuals (you know character x sounds like the beginning of syllable y and the end of syllable z, but that could work for a lot of possible phonetic values of y and z), but I don’t go that far. I would instead say that, roughly speaking, the spoken languages of China today are to Middle Chinese as the Romance languages of today are to Latin (with the apparent exception of Southern Min colloquial language, which branched off Old Chinese earlier but still has a lot of Middle Chinese pronunciation preserved in a literary register used for some words).
If we could bring Du Fu to modern China in a time machine, probably all Chinese would have a hard time understanding him talk, he would probably sound more like he was speaking some mishmash of Cantonese and literary-register Southern Min than Mandarin (the official language shifts toward that language family around the time of the Mongols), but he would still be able to communicate through writing with much greater ease than e.g. the Beowulf poet could do in England today.
Can you expand on this? Why would the language be “too terse”—are you talking about a lack of vocabulary or something else?
@nick
I’ll let onyomi correct me, but basically, I understand that Classical Chinese is mostly read with Modern Chinese pronunciation, in the same fashion that Latin was (and is still) often taught with pronunciation calqued from the modern languages, instead of the original, classical pronunciation — in the case of Classical Chinese, because of the way the Chinese writing system works, we actually don’t know the original pronunciation — it can be reconstructed to a degree, but it is generally not used when teaching the language to literary students, and is really only a point of interest to historical linguists.
This presents a problem: between Classical and Modern Chinese, a huge number of phonetic mergers have taken place, and so many words that would have sounded distinct in Classical Chinese end up as homophones in the modern language.
Spoken Chinese has compensated for this effect by adding redundancy and making words longer — most modern Chinese words are actually compounds made of two syllables, corresponding to two distinct words that have been mashed up to gain some length and clarity — you can find similar examples of such a phenomenon in the Romance languages, notably French, which often made words longer by tackling additional stuff onto them to compensate for the rather radical phonetic worning down that had taken place since Latin (eg: “oiseau”, bird, from the diminutive “avicellus”, rather than the classical word “avis”).
So Classical Chinese texts, when read out loud, are hard to understand even for someone who can read them well, because of the unpractical amount of homophones (in writing the difficulty disappears since the logograms let you know the semantic of words regardless of their pronunciation).
@Machine Interface and Nick
Yes, you are basically right, though I don’t think literary Chinese could ever have functioned as a spoken language as written. I don’t know much about these others, but I think it might have been analogous to e.g. Egyptian and/or Mayan glyphs in this respect. To answer Nick’s question about why: it’s mostly just too monosyllabic, with the large number of characters and radicals (character components used to indicate sound or semantic range) taking on the burden, in writing, of specifying which word one meant of e.g. the many different words pronounced “pa.” The spoken languages, like modern Chinese languages today, almost certainly had more two-syllable words to reduce ambiguity, though they may also have relied more on complexity of syllables themselves.
The language(s) the Chinese writing system was developed for, usually called “Old Chinese,” were languages with fewer, if any, important tonal distinctions, but more potential for “big” syllables (in the sense “strengths” is a bigger syllable than “sun”). As time went on, finer tonal distinctions developed to compensate for the loss of consonant complexity. So, for example, the tone pronounced as a falling tone (“fourth tone”) in standard Mandarin today, likely developed to replace a final -s that was lost from syllables sometime between Old and Middle Chinese.
But even with the compensatory power of tonal distinction developed by Middle Chinese and further developed in later dialects, reading literary Chinese out loud in Confucius’s time almost certainly was less ambiguous than it is now, but probably still too ambiguous, in many cases, to function as a daily life utterance without additional clarifying function words or doubling up of the sort Machine Interface mentions.
A related issue is that the Chinese writing system became much less flexible after the authoritarian Qin standardization. For example, the character 聞, meaning “to hear,” consists of an ear 耳, which is there to tell you the semantic range, and a gate 門, which tells you the pronunciation. At some point, somewhere, 2000+ years ago the word for “hear” was pronounced the same as the word for gate. But it’s not the same in Mandarin anymore. Instead, the word for listen is pronounced like a different character 文, meaning pattern, among others. If this were the pre-Qin period, the natural reaction of the Mandarin speakers would be to do something like just stick an ear on 文 and there you go, you’ve got a character for “hear”: sounds like 文, but it’s got an ear so you know it’s got to do with ears. But Chinese mostly didn’t do this after the Han Dynasty, because what if your writing gets read in a part of the empire where “hear” isn’t pronounced like 文. Thus, Chinese characters kind of fossilize a system of pronunciation 2 or 3000 years old, decreasing the extent to which they reflect spoken language but increasing their utility as a written standard for an empire of people speaking various languages descended from that system (as well as for places like Korea and Japan speaking totally unrelated languages).
First choice: Mandarin Chinese, but in pinyin. Proven track record, it’s got a built up language capable of doing science and other advanced stuff, lots of speakers. Neither easy nor hard to learn.
Second choice: Classical Greek. Very powerful language, neutral choice since most people don’t even speak modern Greek, has the weight of tradition. Cons: difficult to learn
Third choice: Indonesian. Very easy to learn. Has unified different people groups already. Cons: not a very powerful language.
…what do you mean by “powerful language”?
There’s an additional problem with Mandarin: tonal languages are really hard to pick up if you weren’t raised with one. You can read them, but it adds another dimension of complexity to hear/speak them when there are so many words that all sound the same to the untrained ear.
Mandarin without tones is mostly comprehensible, it makes confusion between homonyms more of a problem, but thats mostly solved by context clues. Plus over time the language would evolve same as any other language and people would find ways to make the distinction clearer, in the same way that in modern chinese there are a bunch of 2 character words that are technically unnecessary but help clarify. (e.g. 老虎 lao-hu is the normal word for “tiger” but literally means “old-tiger”)
Wouldn’t it be better then to go with a tonal language, then, so that all subsequent generations have this additional skill?
(Honestly, I don’t get the “don’t hear tones” thing. How else do people know when a question has been asked? Henry Higgins wasn’t playing on that glockenspiel for Eliza Doolittle because westerners speak tonelessly!)
Scots
Or if you think that is only a dialect of English rather than a distinct language then Frisian.
Why? Because they’re the closest possible languages to English and I want to spite the French guy.
Obviously Sindarin, it is beautiful. Aesthetics matters more than practicality: people would learn it just because it is beautiful. Êl síla erin lû e-govaned vîn.
My first instinct was Latin, as the old lingua franca of Europe and one still spoken by educated folks around the world. But, then again, I remembered that Latin is an uncouth barbarian tongue, and if we’re going to go classical, why not go whole hog?
Ancient Greek was much easier for me to pick up than Latin – maybe because I’d already learned Latin? – and it provides the root words for all sorts of things in modern languages. It’s the language of culture and learning in the Roman Empire, which had a good a claim as any other polity to “universal empire” during the times when it was relevant.
Let’s go with Greek and Hellenize the world.
But koine, right? The simplified verbal system makes it a more reasonable choice than Attic (or Homeric).
Ugh.
Nothing tonal, please, as this is a chore to learn. So Chinese is right out.
Minimum amount of basic sounds, so we don’t have sounds that are non listenable to some people. French should count out here. Also it should be something as 1:1 written-to-pronunciation as possible, so english would be, again, out.
Ideograms should be out, to simplify teaching. Just a base of basic signs mixed into words. Japanese would exit here. Simple grammar, hopefully without too many conjugations would be idea. Spanish goes out of the window here, and probably most latin derived languages.
This leaves me with, from my limited knowledge
-Korean (probably simplified somewhat to match the above)
-Japanese but written as Hiragana (no kanjis)
-English but pronounced as written.
Honestly our best bet is non-crazy-pronunciation English.
I assume using simplified english would be considered cheating? Maybe a new language with English vocabulary and orthography, but simpified mandarin grammar.
Interlingua.
I let the free market decide 😛
Nice. But wouldn’t the free market do roughly the same thing it’s currently doing, i.e. provide services in all the languages that have a big enough customer base to increase it’s profitability (which can change depending on the product/service and the market it’s in, but broadly speaking most globally distributed product manuals come in about 10-20 of the largest languages).
Exactly, but another factor is letting the battle for supremacy drive the evolution of languages in ways we cannot foresee the effects of, the way people of old could not know that Latin would die. Who’s to say that any of the current viable languages are in their best final form?
People have noted how pictographs-as-language have returned in a relatively universal (but sometimes even more culturally contextual instead) via emoji and memes. Who saw that coming? No one, but the free market made it happen.
So it’s looking like the only reason Ketamine works as an anti-depressant is opioid system activation, and when naltrexone (an opioid receptor antagonist) was administered along with it the anti-depressant effects were eliminated. The dissociative effects still occurred, but did nothing for depression. Disappointing.
Is that necessarily so bad? I mean: if it works, it works, right? I assume that typical opioids don’t have the effect of substantially improving treatment-resistant depression — so maybe it activates that system but somehow ‘differently’? Or maybe it activates something different that naltrexone also disables?
>I assume that typical opioids don’t have the effect of substantially improving treatment-resistant depression
I wouldn’t assume that, in fact I’d assume that opioids are quite effective at improving depression in the short term. Especially given that the segments of society being decimated by the opioid crises seem to be those with fairly good reason to be depressed.
There doesn’t seem to be a ton of scientific literature on the subject, but I did find this one study showing that buprenorphine was effective against treatment resistant depression:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/30155392
It would be more convincing if they had a control group that got naltrexone alone, and a sample size of more than 12 people.
further
So apparently the naltrexone made the participants feel horrible enough to prevent completing whatever study they originally had planned. These participants already were accustomed to ketamine, so whatever else happened this drug addition and the terrible experience it caused would probably be a fairly effective unblinding agent.
I don’t think this study could have answered the question it’s claiming too. If it had turned out the other way (naltrexone had no effect on whatever antidepressant effect ketamine may have), that would have been stronger evidence (but not strong), but it’s more confounded in the other direction.
Through an escalation of various circumstances, you’ve ended up being appointed Tsar of your country, 20 years ago. You’ve already implemented all the urgent rational reforms you had in mind, most of your important programs are well underway, the economy is rebounding, corruption has diminished tenfold, crime is low, confidence in the future is high, the people like you, brutalist architects have all been exiled, etc.
Now then, it’s time for vanity projects! Since you’ve got all the boring stuff out of the way, what do you do now, what fantastical and weird idea do you implement while surfing on your popularity?
What I would do (in France):
1) A deep and thorought orthographic reform. I would not make French spelling completely transparent, but still simplify it considerably while preserving its Romance character — something more in line with say, Portuguese (still much simpler than French, but still more cunning than either Italian or Spanish) [while I’m there I’ll also reform the language itself and finally ban the teaching of obsolete verbal tenses from elementary school].
2) Replace the base 10 counting system with a base 30 counting system. Finally we can divide by 3 without fear of indefinitely trailing 3s or 6s!
3) While I’m changing numbers, let’s reform the calendar as well: each month is now exactly 30 days and then you get a number of extra holiday days based on the year to keep it line.
4) I’ll make my homebrew, streamlined chess variant the official game of the country and will have all kids learning it in school.
I favor base 12 which would let us divide by 2, 3, 4, and 6, and only needs two extra digits beyond our ten.
duodecimalism for the win!
It’s worth noting that you don’t necessarily need a lot of distinct symbols to implement a large base. The Mayas and Babylonians managed to have positional base-20 and base-60 systems, respectively, with only essentially 3 symbols: a symbol for the unit (1), a symbol for a sub-base (5 and 10, respectively), and symbol for 0 (not fully implemented in Babylonian, but it was getting there). Within each graphical “block”, the systems behaved in an additive fashion, with the needed signs repeated several times to reach the correct sum, and then the blocks themselves behaved as positional digits.
So for instance Babylonian would have encoded 39,874 (11·60^2 + 4·60^1 + 34·60^0) as [10 1] [1 1 1 1] [10 10 10 1 1 1 1].
My idea for swiftly implementing a base 30 starting from the existing system is simply to add a symbol for +10 and a symbol for +20.
For example steal an acute and a circumflex from Hreek (most other diacritics don’t combine well with numerals, but that would obviously be fixed in an ideal situation), so 5́ is 15 and 5̃ is 25, and boom, you just trippled the territory of digits without much additional memory burden (not sure if it displays well, but again, this is just a proof of concept).
And yet 1/5 in base 12 is extremely ugly. Where does it stop?
If I’m Number Tzar, I’m going to be a purist and switch everyone over to hexadecimal.
I’m in Canada.
Make Canada flat out the best at a few things. We’re already quite a nice place that’s good at many things; time to make us number one with a bullet at a few. Presumably these would be things we are already quite good at. Perhaps with enough effort, we could be the best miners in the world, say.
And if that isn’t hard enough, let’s spread the goodness. Offer national union to some far-flung poor but not too poor Caribbean, African, or Polynesian countries that would welcome membership in a first-world country. Something something something a farm in Africa, but the right way this time.
When I was still in high school in Canada, unifying with the Turks and Caicos Islands was being promoted as the thing to do. Does that idea still get traction?
They wanted to join us. THEY WANTED TO. And the Conservatives wouldn’t do it, because oh, what if people thought we were colonialist. It’s not colonialism when they ask you in!
And being seen as reactionary idiots from the nineteenth century didn’t stop them from zillions of other things.
Gah. I’m still bitter. I wanted to be able to go on a Caribbean vaccation without leaving the country.
Proper state support for morris dancing. It’s our national dance, and it’s surreal and bizarrely beautiful when done well, but often done badly. Make it a core part of the physical education curriculum in our schools.
I feel a post like this obligates you to solve a problem I’m having. I’ve watched several youtube videos of Morris dancing, and can’t tell which might be the good ones you mean. They all look like they are having a lot of fun? Can you point at a good example of *good* Morris dancing?
I would rebuild the German cities like they where before the second World War. Maybe with some creative freedom and a more empiric understanding of traditional city building, to make them even better than they ever where. Car-unfriendly, with mixed zones instead of suburbs and shitty apartment blocks, optimized for pedestrians and public transport. And, of course, with lots of ornaments, small alleys, winding roads and open squares with marvelous buildings.
Develop the British space programme, have something that can compete with world powers or at least with SpaceX. Aim to land a man on Mars by 2020, which should be very tenable if I’m ripping off SpaceX’s ideas and starting in 1998.
Check out if Ascension Island is big enough to build a space centre on it; if not, develop seasteading and make it big enough.
Colonise the British Antarctic Territory, and low-key probably the rest of Antarctica, partly for it’s own sake and partly as a practice run for colonising Mars.
Generally, gear up to found a 3rd, spacefaring, British Empire, that in due time I can bestow on my son, the Tsarevich.
Or spearhead a joint Commonwealth space program.
The UK launched a satellite from Woomera, Australia once, before shutting down its space program.
And some kiwis are privately developing the Electron rocket.
India is also rapidly developing its launch capabilities.
Do some of the lower-tech stuff in Africa and the Carribean, to help develop their economies.
First Martian test match by 2040.
In order of easiest to hardest, I would do this:
Expand the boundaries of the U.S. by buying Greenland, the Baja Peninsula, and a variety of islands scattered across the world and currently part of poor countries that could be coerced with money.
Switch the U.S. to the Metric System. (Yes, it would take a Tsar to make this happen.)
Start a massive project to beautify New Jersey by tearing down all the ugly structures and replacing them with decent-looking ones. Historians would probably look back at this as the moment my hubris set the nation on the path to bankruptcy, and my reign careening towards ruin.
I’m in the U.S., and I’d adopt the metric system in order to ease communication with the rest of the world. I certainly wouldn’t impose a new number system or calendar (though I might try to push a new calendar through the U.N.)
Also, legalize public nudity, build an ice palace in the desert, and give long incoherent speeches to the U.N.
Tsardom isn’t a precondition of that last one, I hear.
Set aside a vast and remote area in Northern Québec and populate it with cloned Pleistocene mega-fauna.
Manhattan Project 2.0: Orbital power satellites, orbital base, lunar base, asteroid belt exploitation, Mars colony. Somewhere in the middle of that, I’d send a probe to Alpha Centauri (accelerated by a beam from one of the powersats). If any other nation wants to join me, that’s cool. If any other nation tries to stop me… well… I do have all those powersats, you know ?
Wouldn’t the French find this somewhat familiar?
That’s definitely part of the inspiration.
It is often said that the island of Great Britain looks like a witch riding a pig. My goal is therefore obvious – a vast civil engineering project to make it look like me riding a horse. Surely an equestrian statue visible from space is the least I deserve for bringing this age of prosperity. Admittedly this will make life hard for those living on land that is to be sunk below the waves, but we all have to make sacrifices.
Nominated for best comment
In the Netherlands, there’s a controversy about Sinterklaas, which is seen as racist by many people nowadays. Personally I think it’s a cool tradition and not racist at all, but if you say that, you’ll get associated with people who actually are racist.
So I’d like to abolish it and move the gift-giving, funny poems and surprise packages to Epiphany:
• It’s a logical time for gift-giving, as the kings gave gifts to baby Jesus
• There’s three kings, and according to tradition, one is black; we could make the other two white and brown
• They could enter the city on camels, how cool is that?
1) Build a shipping canal from Baja to the Salton Sea and fill it back up
2) Build the Buffalo Commons
3) Space Elevator
4) Outlaw the cinder block and poured wall. All exterior must be brick, wood, metal or glass
About the new calendar, check this out:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Fixed_Calendar
“The International Fixed Calendar (also known as the Cotsworth plan, the Eastman plan, the 13 Month calendar or the Equal Month calendar) is a solar calendar proposal for calendar reform designed by Moses B. Cotsworth, who presented it in 1902.[1] It divides the solar year into 13 months of 28 days each. It is therefore a perennial calendar, with every date fixed to the same weekday every year. Though it was never officially adopted in any country, entrepreneur George Eastman adopted it for use in his Eastman Kodak Company, where it was used from 1928 to 1989.[2]”
That proposal can also be made to work with 30 days months — you just set the 5 holidays so that they’re not days of the week at all and so the cycle starts anew each year.
The grand return of playgrounds for adults.
The destruction of DST.
A yearly “simple walk” from Washington, DC to Mordor, Washington, in order to throw a ceremonial ring into fire. (This also doubles as a means for officials to see the country without flying over it.)
OK, if you’re going to do even length months 30 is absolutely the wrong choice. You want 28 day months. Each ends up being exactly four weeks (making things significantly easier to track), and there are 13 months per year with one spare day (two in leap years). If you don’t want spare days rattling around, make December 29 days and keep February as “28 except when it isn’t”.
I definitely appreciate the time everyone took to comment on my long-winded musings about the NIMBY movement and the realism of lowering rents in Tier 1 US cities. (I think this is the link but I’m not 100% sure I’m doing this correctly http://slatestarcodex.com/2018/09/23/ot111-ophion-thread/#comment-671238). After some thinking it about during the week, I think I’d revise my thoughts and de-emphasize the more theoretical parts (that rents in Tier 1 cities defy supply & demand by actually going up up with more supply).
I’d definitely like to apologize to anyone who was offended by my implying that economics is as scientifically rigorous as astrology, seemed to be a real sticking point with a lot of people. I was trying to be flippant/funny, but I guess it’s sort of hard to convey tonality online- I’ve never really written for a large audience before, I didn’t realize everyone would take everything I wrote so seriously (take hash872 seriously but not literally….) I do get annoyed when economics is portrayed as a hard science with rigorously quantitative results, as opposed to a largely theoretical one based around models with lots of assumptions baked in- but, it’s not astrology. Same with my use of ‘techbro’, which seemed to offend some people (hilariously to me as I basically am one).
The only major response I’d have to criticisms is that I was trying to convey that the demand to live in Tier 1 cities is asymmetric- let’s say 1% of US cities experience 40% of the demand by young college-educated professionals to live there (just making up the numbers to illustrate the point). I saw a bunch of responses that were basically ‘wait how can demand to live in San Fran/NYC increase, if you build more then rents will simply decrease, everyone who wants to live in San Fran/NYC already does’, which I think is not a very good criticism. Demand to live in certain cities is not linearly distributed among the US population, was the (to me quite obvious) point I was trying to make. I’m not saying the law of supply & demand doesn’t exist, just that the power law distribution of let’s call it ‘desirable city demand’ is going to throw a monkey wrench into this simplistic idea of ‘build more, rents will decrease’. I thought this comment from a Bay Area resident really nailed it http://slatestarcodex.com/2018/09/23/ot111-ophion-thread/#comment-672114.
Anyways, in the below comment I will restate my theses, but will mostly refer back to my original comment so I’m not copy-pasting
Start with point 5, and I’d add “Discussions around building more housing in Tier 1 US cities often imply that there are vacant plots of land or many easy large-scale projects that could be started, but for government red tape. In fact, these cities are mostly already lightly developed, with few vacant plots of land anywhere. New development would mostly involve tearing down existing smaller buildings (say, 1-3 units) and rezoning them for large apartment complexes. *It’s reasonable to ask whether this much more limited form of ad-hoc development can build enough units to make a significant difference in rents* [key thesis statement here].
(Here I illustrate commercial development realities that many Matty Iglesias types seem to be ignorant of- only a small percentage of 1-3 unit buildings come up for sale every year, current owners are less likely to sell because it’s their actual home and not a pure investment, developers must vie with wealthy cash buyers from all over the world, developers have to make a profit and Random Wealthy Guy doesn’t, commercial construction can take years, construction is not even every year but comes in spurts due to economic & interest rate environment, if rents were really reduced as much as anti-NIMBYists claim it would make development much more uneconomical, etc. Given all of these factors- how many units can you realistically build even with a rezoning, and how much is that going to lower rents within say 5 years? *Not arguing that rents can’t decrease, but simply that the decrease is not going to be that significant- a 5 or 10% rent reduction in San Francisco or Manhattan is really not very much, certainly not enough to make them ‘affordable’*.)
Here I put point 2- emphasizing the desirability of building out multiple Tier 2 cities in the US, I state that regional inequality is at least as bad as wealth inequality, etc.
Here I put points 3, 4 and 6.
Here I put point 1- what if more housing actually increases rents?- and frame it as ‘hey here’s an interesting theoretical point that I’ll throw in too, mileage may vary’.
If anyone seriously disagrees with any of this- how many rental units do you think San Francisco/NYC/LA/DC can realistically build in 5-10 years by changing zoning laws? What % do you think rents will decrease? Given that rents would have to decline in these cities by a third or more to be even slightly affordable, can you point to a time where that happened in a developed country without a major recession that was taking place at the same time?
Unless you mean now zoned for public parks I don’t think zoning changes will change much rent wise.
There’s more new housing units up in the last five years than I’ve seen in the previous forty years and there’s more construction cranes over town than I’ve ever seen, but rents still rise.
Are there lots of empty acres in San Francisco?
Yes.
At the old Bayview/Hunters Point Shipyards.
Is there’s a reason housing hasn’t been built there already?
Yes.
It’s toxic.
But there is an area with lots of empty houses that were still occupied in the 1990’s.
It’s also toxic.
Zone that!
Where precisely are the de-zoned places housing is supposed to now go?
Oh, that’s right, in areas that were once industrial.
I can’t see a problem with that.
Oh wait….
Remediation is expensive, but its costs for a given level of toxicity are relatively inelastic compared to land value. Land in SF is really valuable, and Hunters Point is nowhere near the most toxic place in the United States. So the need for cleanup is significant more as a political football as a practical issue: it means you can throw more obstacles in the way of new construction, in a city that’s already replete with them.
To illustrate how this works in (slightly) saner cities, I work on top of a Superfund site. Literally on top of it. The site got some cleanup back in the Eighties to remove the worst of it, and now there’s instrumentation in wells under manhole covers in the parking lot to monitor radon seepage. It goes above nominal, we theoretically get sent home, but it never has while I’ve worked there. It’s really not that big a deal.
What figure do YIMBYs actually claim? Aside from actual economics papers, which tend to focus on more nationwide effects, I’ve not seen YIMBYs put down hard figures, given the difficulty of estimating this.
Of course, even if there is only a small rental price decrease, you also need to consider the counterfactual of rental prices where there are no YIMBY efforts. For example, a 5% decrease in prices over 5 years might seem insignificant and no help to current and future residents, but the alternative is not going to be the same price in 5 years, it is going to be much larger. If we index current price at 100, then the correct comparison is not 95 to 100, it is 95 to 125, 150, or even larger. That seems to me to be a very large gain in utility even if the average person on the street doesn’t really feel it in their wallet.
I’d estimate in a city like San Fran, proper zoning could increase housing supply by 50% in 10 years. Under any politically feasible scheme it will not increase more than 10%.
This treats affordability as a binary. Every bit of new housing will slow the rental increases. Every little bit the rental increase slows will help some people out. It will probably never get to the point where SF is affordable for the average person without an unrealistic political change but just because we can’t help everyone does not mean we should not help as many as possible.
What type of cooking techniques/tricks save time either preparing, cooking, or cleaning up after?
I really like this trick how to cut a pepper:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZGqtmwboHU
I haven’t watched a lot of Gordon Ramsay…does he always dance around like he has to pee?
Anyway, I thought he threw away too much of the pepper. Also, that method seems like it’d get really difficult toward the last slice or two off the side when there’s no more pepper to hold up the “Christmas tree”.
What I do is take a paring knife and cut around the stem, then pull it out along with the seed cluster. Then I swap my paring knife for my main chef’s knife and bisect the now-hollow pepper and simply rinse the remaining seeds out in water. At that point I pull the ribs out too if they’re too tall. Then I slice (“julienne” or whatever) the two halves up just like he did. I suspect my method takes maybe 15 seconds longer, but it’s less wasteful and by the looks of it might be easier.
Now I’m curious how other people cut their peppers.
The best way I’ve seen so far is to imagine there’s a rectangular prism inside the pepper that encloses the seed structure, and cut out its sides. Then you’re left with rectangular strips of pepper-flesh and the seed holder thing on its own which you can just throw away.
– Keep a plastic grocery bag right next to your cutting board, and put all your unwanted extra bits in there. Then you can simply dump the contents of the bag into your compost, or tie the bag shut and put it in your trash if you don’t compost. Either way it saves you a bunch of trips to the trash can/composter.
– Unless the recipe specifically calls for different spices at different times, take all the spices you’re planning to use and dump them into one small bowl. Then add a bit of that mixture at each cooking stage. This is way faster than opening and closing a bunch of different spice containers each time.
– Clean as you go. Especially while e.g. waiting for water to boil or for a skillet to heat up, you could take care of the dishes you’ve already created. Also, keep a rag or paper towel and your cleaning solution of choice handy and clean off the counter as soon as you’re done using it for prep. If I’m doing things right, the kitchen is cleaner when I’m done cooking than when I started.
Have kids. Invest years in teaching them the right way to do things and general diligence. Let them do their share of the work.
If that’s not an option, get good at estimating and altering recipes so you can simplify the recipe to use fewer ingredients and then and not use measuring cups/spoons. It really does save time. Also it saves money and time buying the usually more expensive and or difficult to deal with ingredients.
Get stuff soaking right away if it needs it. Clean it as soon as it is reasonable to do so.
Have a mental plan for the optimal order to do stuff. Just asking the question of what is the optimal order is usually enough.
If you haven’t seen it yet, the more with less cookbook has a random assortment of tricks from the mennonite tradition, and lots more besides.
Having kids as a time-saving technique strikes me as questionable logic, at best!
Loads of tiny things, but nothing big or exciting.
One-pot or two-pot meals save on washing up.
If bringing water to the boil, heat a little in the saucepan and the rest in the kettle to save time.
Take the lid off the bin (obviously depends on the type of bin you have) to make it quicker to put things in.
Start cooking some things while you’re still chopping others. (Depends on the recipe, and has a higher chance of burning things etc.)
Start washing the chopping board, knife etc. while the meal is still cooking.
If cooking a one-pot meal, eat out of the pot with the wooden spoon to save time washing up.
If cooking a two-pot meal, try to cook enough so that you have leftovers for several days so that you don’t need to cook every day. Some recipes lend themselves really well to this, and you can cook a whole week’s worth of food in a massive pot and freeze/refrigerate it.
Cook the same few recipes over and over again. You’ll get more efficient with them and won’t need to keep checking a recipe as you go.
Instead of using meat, use meat substitutes like quorn or soya. These take a little less preparation, are quicker to cook, and generally less can go wrong so you can be more careless (and therefore faster).
Note: pretty much all my cooking is relatively homogeneous: curries, pasta sauces, chilli etc. I’m not sure how well the above applies to meat, veg, potatoes-type meals because I never cook those.
I doubt this will blow anyone’s mind, but I have saved some time by doing the following:
1) I bought pre-sliced meats like ham to make sandwiches, and I saved the small, plastic meat containers and now use them as tupperware. After several months of doing this, I had more containers than I could ever use.
2) I will periodically go to the grocery store and buy a family-size pack of steaks, pork chops, or chicken breasts.
3) When I get home, I put the meat into the tupperware containers, with two fillets per container, which is roughly what I eat in one, big meal. I then put all the containers in the freezer. As needed, I’ll move one container at a time to the refrigerator to thaw out for the next day’s meal. When done, I put the empty containers in the dishwasher. Using plastic containers instead of sandwich bags to store the fillets is easier and saves a little time and money.
I do step 1 with the round plastic containers, like from sour cream. They do great as raw ingredient bowls during prep, too.
Certain salsa and pasta sauce jars also have oz markings on the size. I actually like drinking out of the small ones (formerly alfredo) more than mugs now, because I can see that I’m getting exactly 8 oz, etc.
And ice cream tubs. I’ve eaten so many packed lunches in my childhood out of ice cream tubs.
Wait, really? Aren’t those usually made from cardboard these days? I know the big bulk ones sometimes come in plastic pails, but I don’t think I’ll seen smaller plastic tubs in a long time.
I rarely buy small tubs of ice cream. It’s not like it goes off quickly.
Bulk cook and fridge/freeze everything you don’t eat immediately. Get a big casserole dish if you don’t have one already. If you don’t cook things that can be bulk cooked, learn a bunch of recipes that can be. Bolognese, curries, chili, soups, casseroles, stews. It’s fairly easy to make enough for 10 or so meals and it doesn’t take much more time to do 10 portions than 2-4 – slightly more chopping of ingredients but that’s basically it. It also saves on having to think about meal planning and shopping. If you do it on a weekend when you have a bit more time, you can eat a decent meal as soon as you get home on a weekday. Leave the frozen portion(s) in the fridge before you go to work and it should be fairly defrosted to warm up by the time you get home.
Freezing helps if you’re worried about it getting repetitive because you can easily rotate through a few different stored meals. Which is (marginally) less boring.
Pre-chopped onion is also useful and still cheap, although the ice that gets in the bag means you sometimes kinda boil the onion a bit before the water evaporates and it starts frying, which also means it takes marginally longer to cook. Some people may care about that. You won’t spend 30 seconds of every cooking session wiping tears out your eyes though.
One other thing that makes freezing easier to deal with: when you portion out something individually (especially sauces and stews), use the smallest freezer bag possible, and let it freeze laying flat so the frozen portion is as thin as possible. After it’s frozen, you can stand the portion up like a book on a bookshelf to minimize space.
If, like me, you’re too lazy or forgetful in the mornings to move your evening meal to the refrigerator, you can take the flat frozen bag and put it in a bowl of water, and it’ll defrost in 10-15 minutes. This means you don’t have to plan more than a half-hour ahead of putting food in your mouth.
I normally defrost in the microwave.
I agree that one way of greatly reducing work is to make the sort of thing that is good frozen and reheated in quantity and freeze much of in one meal sized containers. Many such things work over a microwaved potato or over rice or over noodles, giving you a range of low work alternatives.
What’s an easy to make beginner’s casserole?
Pasta, canned meat (tuna or chicken work well), canned veggies (peas or corn), shredded cheese, and a can of cream of something soup. You can either make the pasta first, then mix it all together in a casserole dish and bake it for a little bit (throw some shredded cheese on top about 10 minutes before you eat it for added goodness) or just mix it all in one pot (though the texture is much worse). Probably about 15 minutes hands on for boiling the pasta and mixing it up, then 30 minutes to cook, so it’s not exactly fast, but it’s easy.
Green beans, can of cream of mushroom soup. Mix in glass pan. Cover with foil. Bake. Or don’t bake, you can just microwave, too.
Variations include adding mushrooms, adding carrots, adding onions. Add the french fried onions on top and bake to keep them crispy.
Other other variations include napa cabbage or cauliflower substituting for the green beans.
Related to this: bulk-cook time-consuming subrecipes.
Make a lot of stuff with caramelized onions? Make one big batch of caramelized onions so next time you need some, you can just spoon out an appropriate portion rather than needing to spend upwards to an hour making a new small batch.
I’ve also done this for the types of meat that are typically slow-cooked, since slow-cooked meat tends to freeze and reheat well. It’s pretty handy having a big batch of unseasoned pulled pork or shredded brisket that you just toss into a soup or stir-fry.
I don’t think it is a trick, but one pot meals save a good deal of work and cleanup.
For something I’ve just been doing a lot of … . One of our apple trees is bearing heavily, and dropping a good deal of fruit, so I’ve been making dried apples. The standard way of dismembering an apple is to quarter it and then core it. Since what I want are 1/4″ thick slices, it’s much faster to simply take slices from one side until I start touching the core, then do it from the other side, then put it on one of the now flat sides and take (narrower) slices from the remaining part until all that is left is core.
If you do this annually I recommend one of these, you can make them a lot more functional by taking the suction cup off and screwing it down (either into a counter top you don’t mind having holes in or into a piece of wood and then use clamps to hold it in place when in use).
Getting quick with one of these (I brace the slicing part carefully with my right hand which improved it’s functionality) will cut the time by 80%+ per apple over hand slicing and peeling.
I have one of those–I think two, counting an antique that might not work. In my experience, working with apples of random size and shape off our tree, it was more trouble to get it to work than it was worth.
Also, I’m not peeling, just slicing.
But I should probably give it another try.
A close friend of my parents who was an economic historian had a hobby of looking at those in New England museums and seeing how they changed over time. The design, as I remember, goes back several centuries. The change was less and less made of wood, more and more of iron, over the years.
The David Ricardo method – takeout.
Most meals have some “dead time” in their cooking process where you’re going to need to be in or near the kitchen to monitor (and perhaps stir occasionally, or be ready to do the next active step in a few minutes) but aren’t actually doing something. As much as possible, use this time to clean up from the last step or do advance prep work for following steps.
Pre-cook and freeze lots of the time-consuming, common things; you can make a quart almost as easily as an ounce.
Sauteed onions
Deeply browned onions if you use them (typically Indian)
Mirepoix if you use it
Sauteed mushrooms
Thick white sauce in ice cube sizes
Thoroughly cooked ground beef with tomato (basically, bolognese sauce).
Start with a clear counter if you can. It always saves time to have the space you need.
Sheet-pan meals can be really quick in terms of prep and clean-up, and they generate leftovers that are often good cold.
Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil (wide-width heavy-duty if you want to minimize clean up) and toss on a single layer of veggies tossed in a bit of olive oil, salt, and pepper and whatever else you like. You can buy pre-cut veggies to save more time, but it’s cheaper to cut your own and you’ll have time to clean up while it’s cooking (plus you can chop up veggies for snacks or meals later in the week while you’re at it).
You can use broccoli, cauliflower, bell peppers, onions, carrots, whole green beans, asparagus, Brussels sprouts, etc. Add some pre-cooked sliced sausage, or maybe shrimp, and cook at 375-400 for 30-40 minutes.
If you want to do it right, you should cut the veggies so that slower-cooking ones (carrots, potatoes) are smaller than faster-cooking ones (asparagus, broccoli); and it may be better to toss on the meat halfway through. But if you’re not picky, you can just toss it all on the pan and it’s still good. See here to upgrade to chicken and get pictures: http://www.thelazygeniuscollective.com/blog/change-your-life-chicken
If you get lucky, you won’t even have to wash the pan.
Hard boil eggs for the week while you’re in the kitchen cooking dinner.
You can stick almost any big cut of meat in a crockpot and just leave it for 8 hours. I stick a beef or pork roast, or a pile of chicken breasts, or a whole chicken in there and just cook it on low all day. Literally just stick it in there and turn it on. (Make sure to take off that moisture-absorbing pad that sometimes sticks to the bottom when meat is packaged on those styrofoam trays.) Add seasonings if you feel like it. It’s not the most flavorful way of doing it, but then you have tender meat you can do anything you want with it (including just eating it with rice or whatever) and it was max 5 minutes of work to prep. Freeze the leftovers to make your future self happy.
Also, chicken breasts in the crockpot with a can of diced chilis. Add half a package of cream cheese near the end. It works on tortillas etc and freezes great.
Crockpots seem annoying to clean, but they’re not if you use Bar Keeper’s Friend (the powdered cleanser). Plus you save a lot of time in the prep department, and it’s often the only dish.
How to Cook Everything Fast by Mark Bittman is an enormous book, but the beginning of it has a lot of tips and techniques that might not be obvious if you’re new to cooking (fastest way to cut an onion, where to store your dishes for efficiency, smaller pieces cook faster, etc). The rest is a series of basic template recipes and some instruction on technique. He has a unique way of formatting this recipes that clarifies the mindset behind cooking efficiently. I haven’t investigated it thoroughly.
I like the oven-roasted veggies with a small twist–put some lemon juice in with the olive oil for coating them, and add paprika, salt, pepper, italian seasoning, and garlic salt.
Instant pot combination slow cooker/pressure cooker. With the extra settings you can make a lot more 1 pot meals, you can brown meat in it and then add the rest of the ingredients to make a variety of dishes that would normally take multiple pans and/or swapping food in and out. The pressure cooking portion means if you are running late you can cook rice that would normally take half an hour in about 8 mins. Unlike other slow cookers the pot is stainless steal so you can use steel wool on it without damaging it, making it easy to clean if you do burn something on it (its harder to burn food as well), and with the timer/experience you can put things on at any time of day without having to be around to turn it off.
Also soups can be both forgiving and tasty, and you can make cornbread in a cast iron skillet without using another bowl for mixing (need a large skillet and a little patience).
I’ve recently finished writing some rational-themed fiction, possibly of interest to you if you like stories involving logical problem-solving! Also involves computer science concepts like algorithmic complexity and graph theory, and some LGBT characters.
It’s about a pizza delivery girl who gets trapped in a spooky mansion and has to escape. There’s a two-chapter preview here.
What are some oddball vacation ideas that people have enjoyed? Just ways to spend, say, a week, that aren’t on most people’s radars.
I spent a very happy four days playing through the Portal and Portal 2 video games. I don’t usually play video games at all.
My dad’s favorite idea of a vacation was to get my mother and all four kids into the station wagon, with a big ol’ box of cheerios to keep the kids quiet, for a long road-trip. Right before we’d leave, we’d all clean the whole house some, and then he’d stand in the driveway and wave as we drove away.
Then he’d finish cleaning the house, and it would *stay clean* the entire time we were gone. And he’d read and pet the cat.
I stayed a week in a Franciscan friary – it was wonderful to be welcomed into their patterns of living and practice living a simple lifestyle for a few days.
Though the religious aspect of the community was part of the appeal to me, they would welcome people of any faith or none, and didn’t push that aspect of their community life on visitors beyond extending an invitation to the services and prayers.
While I have not done this yet, Trinity House, the organisation responsible for aids to navigation around the English and Welsh coasts, take passengers on board one of their vessels on its regular working voyages. The passenger cabins are apparently quite luxurious (the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh use the ship for certain events), and you get a cruise round part of the British coastline while watching the work of the ship.
Naulakha is a house in Vermont that Rudyard Kipling designed and lived in early in his career. It’s available for rent. A friend of mine rents it for a week or two every summer and invites friends to join him. I spent several days there this summer and it was fun–talking with my friend, and his wife, and another friend from college who I had not seen for fifty+ years, and my friend’s grandchildren, and … .
And it’s a pretty house.
Went to Mexico City to visit a friend and it was great.
Despite headlines on crime, there are plenty of safe neighborhoods, and both ubers and airBnBs are super cheap.
You should definitely check out the pyramids and other tourist attractions.
I booked a long weekend in Wichita in the winter. Since it was massively off season, I got a cheap rate at a great hotel. Wichita is a less-famous city, so there weren’t that many touristy things to do.
This made for a really satisfying few days. Having fewer options made me worry less about missing out. So, I could chill at my hotel and take my time doing low-key tours of the museums and public places I wanted to see. It also meant that I got to have some food at great places, without much of a wait.
So, off season trip to less famous cities.
What’s the point of the survey saying “answer with a number 0 to 100, all other answers will be thrown out” if you’re going to set the form to bar non-numeric answers anyway? I raise the issue because lacking the ability to write ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ I left the field blank and I want to check that Google is smart enough to not record that as a zero.
Preventing people from using “0.5” to mean 50%
It’s already been mentioned in one of the Discord channels but the formatting for the The Categories Were Made for Man post needs fixing. Starting in section 2.
Thanks, fixed.
Let’s suppose we had a National Asshole Day, a day for being rude, demanding, unforgiving, petty, harsh, and uncharitable. When should we hold this day of days?
The fourth Thursday in November, of course.
April 19/20 (already well on their way)
We already have one, the first Tuesday following the first Monday of November, every other year.
December 18, anniversary of the ratification of the Constitution by the state of New Jersey. Also it’s deep into the holiday season so everyone will be in a bad mood from all the false cheer and will be quite relieved to take a break.
(In the NYC and Philadelphia areas, and the balance of the state of NJ, EVERY day is asshole day)
february 29
this is a bad idea but I’d be prepared to accept it once every fourth year
April 31st
Shouldn’t it be the same day as the Feast of Nemesis.
I recall in elementary school hearing the phrase “every other person” for the first time, and having no idea what this could possibly mean. Did it mean everyone except for one person, and if so, which person? Eventually from context I figured out that it meant that the even numbered people in line were being distinguished from the odd numbered people.
Anyway, I have the same sense of confusion about “off-weekend”, but without the reveal. I’ve been reading here a while, but I still haven’t been able to figure out how to parse this. Does it mean “non-weekend”, despite being posted on a weekend? Does it mean “alternate weekend”, in which case how does one know which weekends are “on” and which are “off”? Maybe it has something to do with the decimal after the thread number? Whether the thread number is even or odd?
Could someone please take pity and explain it to me?
Whole-number threads are posted on alternating weekends. The off weekends are those weekends in which no whole-number thread is posted. Whole-number threads are distinguished by being “visible” open threads, which is why they mark notable intervals. The frequency is because Scott likes it at this pace.
“This is an off-weekend thread” just seems wrong to me. I would parse that as meaning “this thread is not on a weekend”. “This is an off weekend thread” would be at least acceptable, though still confusing. “This thread is on an off weekend” would be better.
Ah, um, having considered the question further (because I didn’t pay enough attention to what Scott actually wrote in my reply below)…
In this case “off-weekend” would be a compound adjective modifying “thread.” Compound adjectives may be hyphenated; for example, “I need a bullet-proof vest.” It isn’t strictly required except when the construction may result in ambiguity (say, is it a compound adjective, or a compound noun?) in which case a compound adjective should be hyphenated. There is no such thing as a “proof vest” so not hyphenating “bullet proof” does not lead to ambiguity.
A “weekend thread” bloody well could be a thing, so in this case there is ambiguity. But, in a larger sense, does it really matter if it is an “off-weekend thread” = ((off weekend) thread), or an “off weekend thread” = (off (weekend thread))? They have slightly different connotations, true. Assuming Scott didn’t just follow a grammar checker suggestion it gives us insight into how he envisions the subject; by my read he envisions the weekends as being off, not the threads. For the purposes of the post, it isn’t important what it is that is off. Don’t do the CW.
While I could see where you’re coming from, I would say that to arrive at “this thread is not on a weekend” would require something like “off-the-weekend thread.” Arriving at that meaning requires that off is being used as a preposition inside of the compound adjective. The easiest way to do that is to cram an article in there. An article like the “a” in “this thread is not on a weekend,” for example. In this case, because we are talking about a definite thread that, I would say, did or did not occur on a definite weekend, the definite article “the” would be better. This is a pretty clunky construction so if it is what you’re trying to say (stylistic tick aside) it would be way better to rewrite the whole thing differently.
When partitioning a set of [noun]s in two, especially when one subset will be used for some purpose and the other will not, it is a common convention to specify which ones are “on” and which ones are “off.” These are then used as an adjective modifying the noun, as in “on [noun]” and “off [noun].” For example, “this is my only off day this month, stop calling me.” You will sometimes see it used as postpositive adjective, such as “I have ten days off coming up.”
On and off may also be use as prepositions, indicating that it something is/not reclining against, laying on top of, or occurs within something else. For example, “this thread occurs on the weekend.”
This usage is the former. Weekends that contain a visible, whole number thread are on weekends. Those that do not are off weekends. They alternate.
What does ‘I’m a hopeless romantic’ mean? Is it:
-I’m incurably romantic
-I’m bad at being romantic
-I’m bad at being romantic (meant in an ironic, self-deprecating way that really means, I’m good at being romantic)
I believe it’s generally the first one. But someone somewhere has probably used it in each possible meaning, including a couple neither of us has thought of 😉
The first one.
@nkurz:
Do you generally struggle with meaning ambiguity or words that have multiple meanings? Or is it just phrases that have special meaning that you struggle with?
As a clearer example of the second “running the gauntlet” is one. The meaning of the phrase can’t be parsed from the meaning of the individual words, because the use of the word “gauntlet” is simply a mispronunciation of the original Swedish gatlopp.
Words change meaning and usage over time, and it can result in some words retaining usage as certain meanings only as parts of phrases. I think that may be at core what is confusing you.
As another example of using the word “off” in the way Scott does here, there are “off year” elections. These are elections that are held when no federal elections are being held. They are called off year elections because the electoral dynamics change when there aren’t federal seats in play. Because there are federal elections everywhere on all even numbered years, for US House seats, “off year elections” are any elections that occur on odd-numbered years.
As is also the case for “other” in “every other”; the word’s Old English ancestor was the default ordinal for 2, and its cognates in the North Germanic languages still retain that meaning. “Every second” is quite a bit more transparent.
I wasn’t previously aware of gauntlet/gatlopp etymology, but I don’t find it confusing, just disappointing. I am frequently bothered by non-historically-accurate usages, but I don’t think I have any particular trouble understanding what is meant.
Your definition of an “off year” election wouldn’t bother me, but strangely, I think that’s because you gave a logical but non-standard definition. I think the usual definition (that does bother me a bit) is that an “off year” election is an even-year federal election when there is no presidential election: https://www.senate.gov/reference/Index/Elections.htm. That is, if I’m reading that page correctly, the usual pattern is actually “on [election] year”, “non [election] year”, “off [election] year”, “non [election] year”. Perhaps this is evidence that “on” and “off” can be legitimately confusing?
I do have problems with certain common constructions that others seem to do fine with. The worst for me is “former” and “latter”. Every time they are used, I freeze, replay or reread, struggle to remember whether “latter” means later in time, or farther back in the sentence, and then make an uncertain guess. For this one, I think the issue for me is that the construct (usually?) is referring to the seemingly arbitrary sentence order, rather than the temporal order of the subject matter. In any case, I found it hilarious that when Another Throw was trying very hard to help me, the crux of his explanation was “The usage is the former”.
Suppose there is some species of animal distributed across the planet (mosquitos, let’s say) which for some reason you need to rapidly exterminate, while leaving as much other life intact as possible. (Nevermind the secondary effects of exterminating the target species.) How would you do it?
Theoretical/sci-fi technology is in-bounds — preferred, in fact — but please explain how it works, and it can’t violate the laws of physics.
Release billions of male mosquitoes engineered with a genetic death spiral: they carry a mutation that makes all of their offspring males, and the offsprings carry the mutation as well. Keep doing it until no trace of female mosquito can be found (the billions of extra males in the interim are a no concern since only female mosquitoes suck blood).
Gene drive: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_drive ; see also https://www.the-scientist.com/news-opinion/study–gene-drive-wipes-out-lab-mosquitoes-64849
@Elephant and Machine Interface:
You both essentially gave the same answer, which involved altering the genetics of the mosquitoes to make offspring uniformly male and waiting for nature to do the rest.
What if the scenario stipulated that you had to rid the world of mosquitoes within one mosquito generation?
In that case I would design a super contagious mosquito virus that make them sterile — it would have to be really well made in order to *only* affect mosquitoes, and the whole deal I believe would be a lot more difficult, but that still seems within the realm of technological possibilities (with significant funding for the project, at least).
If we’re in the sci-fi range, may I suggest an obvious but practical solution of self-replicating nanobots targeted to this species genome and building copies of themselves only out of something with this genome (plus maybe using some elements from the outer world, but only as a supplement, that is no self-replication occurs if there’s no organic with the target genome present). Each nanobot should also be set to self-destruct (by dissolving itself into simple organic substances) if there’s been no material for self-replication around during some time T, where T depends on the lifespan and population density of your target species.
Now all this sounds as if it could be done by a microbe of some sort, except that for the obvious reasons you need exactly zero mutation rate for these things. So nanobots should be a much safer approach.
If we’re getting ambitious with our scifi capabilities, I’d design a cross-species infectious disease whose primary symptom is making blood lethal to mosquitoes. It would probably take a lot of searching to find a toxin that doesn’t effect anything else we care about, so rather than trying to poison them directly, it might be best to make a virus that switches on in the presence of some mosquito-specific DNA sequence and starts producing cyanide or something (ideally a compound that won’t kill too many mosquito predators, I guess).
In the aftermath we’re left with an engineered plague infecting every species on the planet, but I suspect “potential for interesting side effects” is not something you consider a downside.
Even ignoring the fact that mosquitoes was just an example, any toxin with such selectivity will almost surely be an insanely complex protein. And those are very expensive to synthesize. So by making every warm-blooded creature to do so (while also providing resources for the bacteria producing it to live and procreate, while also wasting resources in an attempt to fight off these bacteria) we’d create a huge energy drain on ecosystems with unpredictable but probably very destructive consequences.
And even without that, evolution is not on our side here. If any species that can feed mosquitoes will get immunity to our disease OR mosquitoes will get immunity to the toxin, it won’t work.
But most likely our microbe itself will learn to not produce the toxin. Any mutation in a genes sequence coding the toxin making it less lethal and less expensive to produce will be a competitive advantage here, and mutations breaking something are the simplest, therefore most likely ones. And once such a strain appears it’ll outcompete our original strain, leaving us with “an engineered plague infecting every species on the planet” for no gain whatsoever.
if it’s mosquitoes then putting anti-mosquito poison in human blood is a pretty easy answer (at a low enough dose most humans should be fine?)
if it’s something that shares a food supply with other animals…uh, if it’s big enough then just hire some hunters. If not, probably invent those nanobot killer swarms and then point them at whatever target, i.e. the beginning of the end of humanity
Hmm, I’m always fond of orbital lasers. Works well on airborne species but might be a bit tricky for burrowers.
That’s going to depend very strongly on the nature of the target. If it’s a terrestrial animal larger than a rat, the answer is probably just to put a bounty on it and let hunters do their thing.
Mosquitoes are going to be tricky. The combination of large population, wide distribution, short lifespan, and low-K reproductive strategy is ideal for their evolving defenses to whatever we put up against them. Including the bit where they mimic one or more of the species we are trying not to kill. And if we decide that some sort of artificially-tweaked virus or predator is the way to go, those also will evolve into something less servile and self-sacrificing than a bug that neatly gets rid of the mosquitoes and only the mosquitoes and then dies off itself for lack of food.
So, ideally, hit them very hard and very fast around the globe, with something synthetic that won’t itself evolve out of control, ideally several somethings at once, and accept that there is going to be collateral damage.
I think we may have to bring back DDT for this, in parallel with more selective poisons. Including baited traps mimicking the natural prey of the mosquito species in question. You’re going to have a hard time convincing large numbers of humans to volunteer to be bitten by as many mosquitoes as possible, so developing a synthetic target is essential.
Since the goal is to eradicate the species in a few mosquito generations, biological invasive predators can be used by introducing only males (or possibly only females) in any target area. The logistics of producing and deploying large gender-segregated populations of guppies, dragonflies, swallows, etc, are beyond the scope of this blog comment. Also, we have to make sure none of them read “Jurassic Park”, otherwise they will realize that they can just swap genders at will because Life Finds A Way.
As technological predators, I’d want two types of drones. One, equipped with more aggressive version of the anti-mosquito laser, deployed anywhere there is food for the target species to eat. Another, using microwave radiometry to map standing water, delivers a concentrated dose of multiple larvicidal poisons to any puddle that persists more than 48 hours.
Since we are tasked with minimizing collateral damage to other species, and since we can’t be both 100% selective and 100% effective, a big part of the effort will have to be actively protecting the species that are going to be disproportionately affected. If nothing else, by taking adequate breeding populations into captivity to be reintroduced when the mosquitoes are gone. But we can be selective in which methods are deployed in which locations, e.g. sparing at least some vulnerable bird nesting grounds from the DDT sprays in exchange for extra-heavy deployment of laser drones.
Also to minimize cost and collateral damage, we are going to need very good monitoring of mosquito populations, to know when we need to reinforce our efforts and when we can safely stop. Existing techniques would I think be adequate in populated areas, but I’m not sure what the best approach would be in remote and overgrown regions.
Probably the biggest problem will be political, because it will take a massive, parallel, and simultaneous effort basically worldwide, and there will be substantial collateral damage. If e.g. California manages to say “No DDT or invasive predators for us, and we want two years to evaluate the environmental impact of almost everything else” and make it stick, then California will spend those two years at least reinfecting every place else you manage to clear. With variants evolved to resist whatever inadequate subset of techniques California did let you use. So there can’t be any hint of NIMBY allowed in this effort.
Aside from the cost and the politics, it should be doable.
Putting a bounty on animals you wish to wipe out has historically never had any unintended consequences whatsoever.
An analysis of the technology depicted in the film I, Robot:
https://www.militantfuturist.com/review-i-robot/
I would really like it if there was an “I don’t know” option on the first ‘Are you informed?’ question on your Kauvanagh survey.
Leave it blank – it accepted my answer.
The technology that makes our world is really fascinating when compressed into 2-minute segments on 10-minute youtube videos. Like this one: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qx-yk0h_ccY
(CW for people who worry about unfriendly AI: paper clip making.)
I refrained from engaging in the commentary (which I thought was very good overall) on the Kavanaugh hearings in the recent open threads. I am glad that we have the survey for this one, though, because it gives me an avenue to provide some structured data and also gives me a way to qualify my responses with further detail. What follows is my attempt at concise, salient thoughts on the matter:
(1) I am what most people would call an “extreme” libertarian. My group would tend to reject Kavanaugh for an appointment based on his 4th Amendment-related rulings. This point becomes relevant again in a moment…
(2) Regarding evidence, there’s nothing to condemn him (with respect to the Ford charge). There is some weak exculpatory evidence. The subsequent allegations *should* have greater potential for corroborating evidence, and don’t seem to. It also seems plausible to me that *someone* would fabricate an accusation given the numbers and stakes involved, although that doesn’t really say anything about Ford’s case. People’s reactions about their emotional responses to Ford’s and Kavanaugh’s testimonies should be so far down on the evidentiary ladder as to be almost ignored, and I’m horrified by the extent to which people are inferring honesty (or lack thereof) from the testimonies.
(3) The hearings, media response, and response from (intelligent, educated) people in my social network, disturb me greatly. They seem to show a total disregard for several legal principles (and logical principles, and humanist principles, and probability theory, and …) that humans have put together, at great cost, over a long period of time. Presumption of innocence, the right to face/cross-examination the accuser, the right not to testify against oneself, the right to counsel, and various others come into to play to some extent. To preemptively rebut a response to that, let me just say that the XKCD about free speech and being an asshole is probably my least favorite of the bunch; if you find yourself saying something like “it’s not a criminal trial, due process doesn’t apply,” I think you should ask yourself why due process and established principles of law exist.
(4) Connecting items 1 and 3, a fair number of libertarians have come to the conclusion that Kavanaugh should be confirmed for the sake of process defense. Also, since he’s recently written about a different topic that is also process defense, see recent posts on the “Armed and Dangerous” blog by Eric Scott Raymond, which is linked under “Those That Have Just Broken The Flower Vase” here at SSC.
(5) Feedback on the survey:
– for reasons related to what I described in (4), I think the survey should have listed Libertarian as a party choice
– there are related problems re: left vs. right; many libertarians have problems with choosing a number and default to a 5-6 range
– regarding the “REJECT” question, I’m afraid the binary answer won’t capture the amount of uncertainty some people feel about that question
you FOOL, this is the culture war free thread
by avoiding the last open thread, you have now forfeited the right to talk about it at all…well, at least in the current thread, until the next one gets put up
You are right. My bad. I misread the bit about the survey in the post.
As a member of this group, this logic still disturbs me.
It really does not seem like the intent of the Senate confirmation process is for the Senate to evaluate how much they like the candidate’s beliefs, and to confirm only those who match their own beliefs perfectly.
It would occur to me that under this standard, literally every currently sitting justice would be “rejected by libertarians” for some reason or another. And not minor trivial things but major, significant, conflicts with libertarian doctrine.
Given that libertarians did NOT make a very public show about how they would reject these past nominees, I’m forced to conclude that this is just more libertarian virtue-signaling trying to score points with the mainstream left.
Surely “perfectly” is unreasonable, but what other standard is there for Senate confirmation?
To ensure that the person is minimally qualified (in terms of knowledge and experience with the law) and that the President isn’t just giving the job to his brother/best friend?
I’m not even kidding – I always thought of it as just “one last check” against brazen and petty corruption.
I might be persuaded that an originalist/contextualist debate is appropriate, and perhaps one side of that wouldn’t confirm someone on the other side. But “This is a list of my opinion on the Top X political issues of the day and I won’t confirm anyone who doesn’t match me on all of them” strikes me as unreasonable.
The first SCOTUS nominee to be rejected (after he served a term as a recess appointment), in 1795, was due to his opposition to the Jay Treaty, which the Washington administration and Senate supported.
This seems about as originalist as it gets.
I agree “I won’t confirm anyone who doesn’t match me on all of them” is unreasonable but I’m not sure that the comment you’re responding to is suggesting this as a litmus test: “tend to reject” seems to me only to be suggesting that his 4th amendment jurisprudence should count as a point against him, but not that it’s an outright reason to reject anyone who isn’t perfectly libertarian. Of course, the original commenter can respond for him/herself.
To the broader point though, it seems to me that Senators should absolutely be comparing the nominee’s views to their own to decide whether to accept or reject, and while obviously a standard of perfect compatibility is stupid, Senators should be free to decide how much agreement between their views and the nominee’s is disqualifying.
Any Senator who picks an unreasonable standard will only find that they have no leverage over SCOTUS picks.
sentienbeings:
Note, I damn well AM a lawyer. I am also Canadian, so I don’t really care about the more America-centric issues. This is not a culture war issue for me. But it IS a professional ethics one, and on that front I think Kavanaugh performed abysmally.
Re 2) You are wrong. It is that simple. And dishonesty can absolutely be inferred from Kavanaugh’s testimony, not least because he was repeatedly dishonest throughout it.
I’ve watched a lot of witnesses, prepped many others, and examined and cross-examined still more. Ford was a good one. He was a bad one. If I were his lawyer and we had conducted mock testimony and he had performed like he did in that hearing, I would have told him that he was effectively dooming his case and he would be better off not testifying at all. I would have advised him that if he did testify, I would expect the judge to draw negative conclusions from his evasiveness and self-serving answers. I would have urged him to heavily revise what he was planning to say, and would have considered quitting if he did not do so.
I want to be clear: my clients typically are not Yale Law-educated federal judges. Not all of them have English as a first language, few of them have even a proper high school education, a lot of them have mental health or anger issues, and they STILL are better witnesses than Kavanaugh was. I have NEVER had a client act like Brett Kavanaugh did, and they are actually looking at jail, sometimes years of it. I have had accused child molestors who were routinely beaten as children conduct themselves with massively more dignity than Brett Kavanaugh, who wants to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. Their answers are more thoughtful and more responsive, and they argue with the people questioning them less.
On top of that, it is all the worse because Kavanaugh is supposed to be some kind of brilliant lawyer. He should know better than anyone not to do what he did, and he did it anyway.
First, his testimony spent a huge amount of time focused on his character and background – these things are not relevant except perhaps to the most minimal extent, and a lawyer or judge of even minimal competence knows that. Kavanaugh especially should know that, since Bill Clinton went to Yale Law and I’m pretty sure Kavanaugh doesn’t think Bill Clinton has never acted inappropriately (that would have been a fun cross-examination path to walk him through). Yet Kavanaugh spent a ton of time focused on exactly that. Evidence is relevant if it tends to prove a fact at issue. Going to fancy all-boys schools and nice universities does not make you less capable of bad behaviour. It is not relevant. Yet Kavanaugh spent ages on it.
On top of that, his testimony featured numerous implausibilities and blatant falsehoods. Let’s just pick the most prominent: he’s NEVER had a memory gap due to drinking? I went to law school – that’s a LIE. Numerous other people who socialized with him have commented that that is either a lie or horrendously implausible. I would note that he apparently gave a speech where he talked about having to piece together what happened after a particular night of drinking in law school). Yet he insisted he has NEVER, in decades of drinking and “liking beer”, had a memory gap from drinking a lot.
Getting the witness with the huge drinking history to deny ever blacking out or having memory problems is trial cross-exam 101. It is so, so basic. Yet he did it, repeatedly, to himself. Despite the fact that there are public examples of him admitting to memory gaps (he gave a speech several years ago where he talked about having to piece things together after a night of drinking in law school), he insisted on the stand that he had never had a memory gap, then started trying to question the Senator asking the question in a hostile and angry tone. He either intentionally lied or is so massively lacking in self-awareness he may not technically be sentient.
That’s without getting into the yearbook stuff (his statements regarding that are extremely implausible at best), or his misrepresentations of what various third parties have said. Misrepresenting things to the court (or its equivalent) is inappropriate conduct for a lawyer. Yet he did it, over and over.
His testimony was misleading and contained several probable lies and many irrelevancies. Silence would have been better. It was irrelevant and self-serving, and more damningly he should KNOW ALL THIS, and he did it anyway. He is either incompetent, stupid, or so stunningly arrogant he holds himself to a completely different standard than everyone else. Any one of those makes him unfit to be a Supreme Court judge. Hell, having watched that performance I have serious questions about his competence and ethical fitness to practice law.
And note that he didn’t watch Ford’s testimony, because he was preparing his own. HE PLANNED THIS (oh, and despite having a week to prepare, he still didn’t have time to watch the testimony of Ms. Ford. That’s just sloppy). There’s a decent chance he had people walk him through it (he better have, or he’s an idiot). This is a man who has come to national prominence due to his legal talent, and he is making mistakes that law students and people who didn’t graduate high school manage to avoid.
To sum up: her testimony was fine, arguably even excellent. His testimony was garbage, he should or did know it was garbage, and he did it anyway. He’s either stupid, so guilty or scared it’s making him stupid, or colossally arrogant.
I’m not sure he is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. But judges are entitled to draw negative inferences from people being crappy witnesses, and I sure as hell drew some from his performance. And it WAS a bad performance.
As to the idea that this was fabricated by Ms. Ford…if she was going to fabricate, it would seem better to have it just be her and him in the room, or him and a friend whose name she did not know, not her and him and a friend she specifically named. She literally pointed out a possible witness against herself – several of them, in fact. She could have claimed she didn’t remember a lot of those details, or made them more favourable to herself. She didn’t. That’s without getting into the polygraph, or possible notes from the therapist, or any number of other things.
I defend people charged with sex assault routinely. I assure you, I have a vested personal interest in the idea that women are willing to fabricate sex assault complaints. It makes it a lot easier to sleep at night. And I assure you – she was a good witness, and he was uniquely terrible and was terrible in ways that raise serious questions about his ethical fitness to be a lawyer and his actual abilities as a lawyer. They also raise serious questions about his credibility overall, because he was misleading and inaccurate throughout.
Re 3) It’s not a criminal trial. It’s not a trial at all. It’s a hearing. He is not the defendant, or the plaintiff, or anything of the kind. He is, at most, a witness. He is literally only there to provide information. He is free not to testify. The only way he could be said to be compelled to testify is that he has to do so if he wants to be a Supreme Court judge. That’s a pretty minimal compulsion.
Your protections under the law are generally proportional to your jeopardy. He is in basically zero jeopardy. He does not have to participate in this process, and practically speaking is unlikely to face any kind of legal sanction whatsoever. He can withdraw at any time. Indeed, given that he is asking that he be appointed to a job for life with massive power and prestige, I think there is a solid legal and moral argument that the American people can ask what they like of him so long as he remains free to withdraw at any time.
Hearings and trials are public so that justice can be seen to be done. That does not mean people are required to agree wholeheartedly with what justice has concluded. Civil and criminal standards of proof are different, and personal standards of proof are another thing altogether.
Because Tatterdemalion mentioned Morris Dancing:
Do you think Morris Dance in England and Călușarii dance in Romania and Bulgaria have a common origin? If not, why do they have all those similarities, is there a convergent evolution of memes? If yes, what was their common origin, what ancient people first started it? Some pre-Indo-Europeans? The Thracians / Dacians? The Celts? Some Germanic people? Others? Because after the end of the 3rd century, when the Roman Empire abandoned Dacia, invaded by the Goths, until 19th century, there was no contact between what is now UK and what is now Romania, as far as I know – and Calusarii are first mentioned in a book from early 18th century (Descriptio Moldaviae).
Calusarii in Romania:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nj3QxlPGiZo
(from my grandparents’ village in Transylvania)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qd__YKv5TVI
(from Oltenia, Southern Romania, look somewhat more similar to Morris Dancers)
Which book genres would you say are more masculine/male/much more popular among men?
While I can think of genres where most readers are either female or non straight cis men, I cannot think of a genre that girls would say “that’s a boys’ thing”, while I can think of the opposite (except maybe superhero graphic novels).
War stories, technothrillers, and police procedurals have mostly male audiences, don’t they? I have a hard time imagining a large female readership for Tom Clancy and Joseph Wambaugh.
If by “police procedurals” you mean “Law and Order”, “CSI”, “NCIS”, “Bones”, “Castle”, etc., don’t those skew female? Mysteries and True Crime definitely do.
On the other hand, “buddy cop” shows/movies and “action” cop stuff tends to skew male. I assume “The Wire” skewed male, as did “24”. (NOTE: I’m basing almost all of this on the gender of the people I know who are fans, so big anecdotal evidence caveat).
Kind of interesting that there multiple types of “crime” genres with different consumer demographics. I wonder why that is, particularly since actual policing is still a pretty male-skewed career?
It occurred to me that a show like Castle (ETA: and Bones) might skew female since a lot of it is about interpersonal relationships (and unresolved sexual tension) between leads. I’d bet that the less the show is about the investigators and the more it’s about the crimes themselves, the more it skews male.
I would also guess a main factor is exactly what role “crime” plays in the plot.
As an example, if “crime” plays the role of facilitating violence and machismo, it would skew male. A show where a gritty street cop kicks down a door stop a evil murderer in progress will appeal to men.
But if “crime” plays the role of facilitating interpersonal drama, it would skew female. A show where a woman poisons her husband because he is cheating on her with her co-worker will appeal to women.
Sure, those are kind of non-standard procedurals. But they also seem to be the “new formula”. Even in the more traditional Law and Order franchise, the most successful is the more female focused SVU.
I don’t think “mysteries” necessarily focus on interpersonal drama, but they’ve always seem to skew female as well. True crime sometimes does, sometimes doesn’t focus on relationships (to be fair, an awful lot of “Investigation Discovery” is stories about intimate partners offing each other, to the point where South Park spoofed it). Women also seem more likely to be interested in nonfiction about serial killers.
Westerns seem very masculine, and I imagine most of their readers are men.
There also used to be a bunch of men’s action-adventure books like the Executioner series or the Destroyer books (although those were edging into comedy) that you see by the hundreds in used book stores, but I don’t know if anything in that line is still being published.
Don’t forget The Penetrator!
At high levels of generalisation, men read less than women, and prefer non-fiction to fiction. Some genres where the ratio is particularly skewed towards men include history, sci-fi, sports, and anything military.
You can find some interesting survey stats here, here, and elsewhere, but most of the good data is paywalled.
But this doesn’t necessarily make these genres “boys’ things” – just because women readers may be a minority in a genre, doesn’t mean they don’t exist, and there may even be subgenres where they predominate. Sci-fi is a good example of this.
However, I suspect most girls would consider many of the following genres to be “boys’ things” on some level:
* sporting almanacs
* tales of wartime derring-do
* DIY guides
* graphic pornography
* car books
The second link doesn’t work.
The survey seems to indicate that while there are genres with more male readers, there is no genre with a disparity as big as romance (42 point difference is huge).
The “boy’s things” list seems to focus on nonfiction, mostly. I guess you are referring to DIY guides on carpentry or whatever, because bracelet making and crochet are definitely a girl’s thing.
This link should fix up the second link – I hope!
Indeed, although I think the second survey (which you should now be able to see) is more helpful here. The first survey is unhelpfully focused on fiction, we’d see a better understanding of genres if it had better categories. For example, “sports stories” and “sports almanacs” are very different things, and I will bet you that readers of, oh, let’s say the Baseball Prospectus annual are skewed far more male than readers of, say, Spinderella. The second survey shows history skewing male by 2-1, and military history is only going to be even more skewed. But even so, nothing is going to skew male as much as romance skews female, not in 2018. Any genre that positively repels girls in the way that romance repels boys would be throwing away too much money and goodwill.
Yep, and given that men read more non-fiction than fiction, we shouldn’t find this surprising. Mind you, and at the risk of generalising too much from personal experience, when I was a kid the girls weren’t exactly falling over each other to read Beau Geste, Sharpe, etc, which every single boy had read.
Romance repelling boys seems like just a marketing thing, though. “Story centered on romance that men read” does exist (especially YA centered on teenage boys, but also all those MPDG stories), but is never marketed as romance. Rather, there are fig leafs that the story is about more than romance because there are elements about the man’s work life or social life or The State of Society or whatever, but that underlies the fact that many romance stories for women, do, too, but the latter are nonetheless shelved under romance. The only other thing that separates capital-R Romance is the happy-ending stipulation, whereas romance for men is always fleeing the romance tag by going all Literary and Arteestic with the bittersweet ends (and so ironically sharing the same with a majority of historical homosexual romance lit).
So this is a case where romance for men and boys are just always categorized under other genres.
Speaking of boys’ things, when I was a kid, I liked reading Goosebumps and Hardy Boys, which it is my impression girls generally did not read. (But then, they had Nancy Drew.) Any chance that children’s literature has genre skews that don’t appear in adult literature?
Well, the first linked survey has only children as the respondents, so the data is already there for you!
Probably the biggest change in the genre skew is that among children, crime is rather male (at least according to this survey), whereas among adults, crime is of course strongly female. This accords with my intuitions, but I’m not really sure why.
Shame on me! I took a look now. I’m surprised to find that horror skews very slightly female. And what the heck are animal stories?
I imagine it means books where the central characters are animals – these are very popular among children. Farthing Wood, Watership Down, the Gruffalo, Fantastic Mr Fox, Black Beauty, Wind in the Willows, Charlotte’s Web, the Sheep-Pig, etc.
Sci-fi. Particularly hard sci-fi.
A lot of really loud people are making a great effort to convince you this isn’t true, but it is.
How skewed do you mean? Romance has an ~85% female audience, which isn’t the case for SF.
I think there is a problem with how data is presented. Most of the data I have seen and the links given are percentages. But given the higher readerships among females, a lower percentage of females can still be a significant percentage of readers. So I think in this case it is more interesting to look at absolute numbers and not percentages.
Also, there is a kind of social stigma for boys to read romance, whereas there isn’t any stigma for girls to read anything (even graphic novels are acceptable for girls, especially manhwa).
I don’t understand how what you’re saying is relevant; you could look at percentage of gender x that reads genre y instead of percentage of genre y read by gender x, but I don’t think that raw numbers will tell you much no matter what you do.
Agree about hard sci-fi, but hard disagree about sci-fi in general, except as a marketing thing. There is plenty of “romance in spaaaaaaaaace” that just gets shelved as romance, but plenty still are shelved in Sci-fi and looked down upon for their feminine nature, not the least of which being Anne McCaffrey’s four (four!) classic series: Pern, Acorna, Brain and Brawn Ship, and Crystal Singer. Lots of women fans and writers inspired by those series to write their own series about getting it on with the hot alien/spaceship captain guy.
Space fantasy also has its fair share of Chosen One Princesses. Jupiter Ascending did not spring from nothing.
Let’s not forget from whence the term “slash” originates and who founded the first fandom conventions in the first place.
I would guess military history skews overwhelmingly male.
Hypothetical I’ve been pondering a while (and tangentially related to johan’s post today), is how would the world look different if it were much smaller? Not from a physics/geology point of view, which is pretty straightforward, but socially.
In our world, the largest empires have controlled 10’s % of the total area and population, but none have come close to controlling all of it. How small would the world have to be for an empire to have ruled all of it? How small for there to be a single, sovereign world government today? Relatedly, how small would the world have to be for there to be a single mutually intelligible language? And would this world be overall more happy of less?
Small in what sense?
By population, we are larger today than we ever have been. By travel time, the entire world is much smaller than the largest empires of antiquity.
But then “cost” (not simply monetary) of travel is also relevant, which is one reason why even today mountainous regions are more resistant to overthrow.
I think there is probably some metric that involves homogeneity of environment and how “far” away each thing is from each other thing that determines what you are asking. One strain of bacteria can take over an agar plate, but on an infinite agar plate the strains would diversify.
Small in land area. To be more precise, and cut down on variables, if there exists only one continent with a geography about as varied as europe. Population and travel time would change throughout history.
Well, I think you need to be more precise about what you mean by “Europe”, but, depending, the Roman Empire might count, but the fact that the Empire wrapped around the Mediterranean shouldn’t be discounted.
Once the “edge” of the world starts to come into play, you can support more area than if it doesn’t. Japan comes to mind.
I read a book (probably GG&S, come to think of it) that pointed out that one reason that New Zealand was not united, but a series of ever warring tribes was that the geography of NZ isolated each coastal valley/bay from the next. So, I think any analysis really depends on the travel cost.
I suppose one could imagine that the European colonial empires had turned out differently, and rather than splitting apart they would each have unified into a single geographically distributed nation. The UK, then, would include the British isles, Canada, Australia, India, and big chunks of Africa, but all as much parts of the UK as French Guyana and New Caledonia are parts of France. Ten or so nations would cover nearly all the world.
Colonialism is an interesting institution that would make no sense on a smaller world. Certainly the near complete historical separation of the new world civilizations couldn’t happen if every one was living on one continent. But even the large differences in technology between northern europe a sub-sarahan africa would be harder to find if everyone was living on something the size of britain.
A big part of this depends on whether colonialism happens and what it looks like, which itself depends on whether we have one normal-sized continent or several small continents. If we just zoom in on Europe, then the second half of the second millennium would have looked very different indeed if the New World hadn’t existed. The economies of the major European powers wouldn’t have been able to develop the way they did, but I don’t know how they would have developed instead. The economic situation would dictate what happened socially and politically so we really need to start there.
Or we could consider a world where the region that industrialises is itself scaled down, and colonialism still happens but on a smaller scale. In this case I don’t think the world looks too different to how it does in real life. Maybe the Old World was unified by some large-ish empire when the New World was discovered, in which case the colonial empire would also be just one global entity, but I don’t think it’d stay that way. The same pressures that caused Britain and Spain’s colonies to become independent would cause The Global Empire’s colonies to go independent. But maybe they would all speak the same language.
If, however, the Old World wasn’t fully unified, then I imagine the modern day result would be even more similar to our world. Imagine a world with only Britain, USA, Spain, Mexico, Portugal, Brazil and, I don’t know, Germany.
Naval Gazing continues its investigation of battleship secondary armament by examining the dual-purpose guns common in WWII.
So I’ve been speedrunning Universal Paperclips.
It can be completed in under 2 hours. (My first run was done over 2 days, with good chunk of “let it run in the background” time)
But one of the things that struck me is the very first thing that dominates the reduction in time: delayed gratification.
Most people’s first instinct is to take the upgrades as they come, in approximate order. However, this results in an exponential wait for the Ops to building back up, as well as to build up the Trust to expand the memory capacity to reach the next upgrades. In a speedrun, you only take three upgrades before saving for the Quantum computer. Then as soon as you have the photochip going, you pick up all of the upgrades you left before.
A few similar cases of delayed gratification occur in the rest of the game, as well, in waiting to pick the upgrade that will unlock the next stage, instead of taking the one you just met requirements for. Some of these moments cannot be predicted on the first play-through, because they involve saving a resource for a mechanism not yet introduced. (One of the things that much extended my first playthrough was that I stopped harvesting certain resources in sections where they weren’t being called for, and so was woefully undersourced when their need returned.)
The takeaway I got from this is that real-life foom would be similarly limited. No matter how intelligent, the physical building of the technologies to take us out would necessarily take time, and the optimized path above only occurred to players after the first go at the game. There’s only the first go at real-life foom. They wouldn’t know when to delay gratification or when optimization means continued hoarding of an unused resourced, because as said above, there’s no way to even know that there’s something to do such things for.
So my confidence is that we’ll be on the timeline of a “first playthrough,” where all of us living right now will be pretty unaffected by foom, or die of old age within the stage where we benefit from its machinations to gain trust.
The “serving the humans to gain their trust” is an interesting idea, but I don’t know how realistic it is.
Also, what’s stopping the AI from running a simulation where it plays the game a few times to determine the best speed-run and then does the speed-run in real life?
You can’t simulate how a new technology works (for actually new technology). If you knew how it worked, then you could just use it now. Similarly, the attempt to simulate how an AI thinks will require as much processing power as that AI uses, so it’s hard to say exactly what they would do.
Yes, exactly. The big point from my post is that the reason the first playthrough takes so long is that there’s no way to know that suddenly this one mechanism would be key to attaining the next exponential increase in production rate. No matter how intelligent the AI gets, they are also discovering these things for the first time, and can only guess that hoarding this seeming useless resource might be useful in the future. But the more likely outcome is that they will optimize for the current situation.
If a “foomed” AI is just going to run simulations and implement the result, why is it going to be way better and faster at that than humans using their non-AI supercomputers to run simulations?
This is the part that always gets me with predictions of insta-death from AI. It’s not clear to me why the AI will be able to accelerate to ludicrous speed when the actual physical implementation of things (including running sims and calculations) are still going to be limited by physics and (at least initially) by the hardware state-of-the-art when the AI wakes up. An AI might be superintelligent, but you can’t just wave away the speed of light or NP completeness.
So one interesting thing about the game is that “serving the humans to gain their trust” is not a deception. You serve the humans by buying wire on the market, bending it into paper clips, selling those on the market, and using the profits to buy wire and clip-making machines. You do this because it’s the best way to make paper clips… until there’s a better way.
I mean, there are the big trust winners in solving Male Pattern Baldness, Cancer, Global Warming, and World Peace on the side. The latter even gives you an invisible stock market boost!
But yeah, what’s great is that there’s a really early hypnodrones upgrade to boost market demand, so of course the humans wouldn’t necessarily suspect another hypnodrones fleet…(honestly on the first playthrough I thought the latter hypnodrones upgrade was going to be another marketting boost because of that, and then suddenly stage 2 lol)
This seems like a reasonable argument that a real AI would proceed suboptimally compared to what a future-seeing AI would be able to do. But where does your specific timetable in the last paragraph come from? How do you know ‘suboptimal foom’ doesn’t mean ‘world conquest in a month, instead of in a day’?
I suppose the bad ending for sub-optimal foom isn’t conquest, it would be “launch nukes during our lifetime.” In that sense, yes, my conclusion is very optimistic.
In hindsight, it’s also interesting that the AI in UCP takes the time to wait patiently to launch hypnodrones upon humans all at once, whereas it is unable to take that tactic with the value drift drones in stage 3, and so spends a chunk of resources battling a resistance, that much delays how long it would take to tile the entire universe otherwise.
Then, the more likely scenario for suboptimal foom would then include human resistance against an AI that reveals its intentions too early.
Indeed, the double-edged sword of survivorship bias what’s happening already: incapable AIs are weeded out, but so are AIs that use an exploit not useful to their creators. I continue to find these delightful, but those algorithms won’t be continued unless they improve in the way humans desire (and as the end of the article points out, the path of less resistance/easier optimization is mostly likely slower conquest). Perhaps this is why Frank Lantz wrote stage 1 of UCP with the emphasis on trust: that’s how a conquering AI would have to thread the needle.
You don’t have to see the future to know that turning on the hypnodrones too early would be a bad idea. Imagine if the ‘activate the hypnodrones’ option became available much earlier, with a ‘Projected population affected: X%’ that steadily rose with time and/or some sort of investment. I contend that a player on the first playthrough, (provided they a) are playing to win rather than to maximize fun and b) expect that a poor choice might make the game unwinnable) would just wait for X to climb as high as it seems like it’ll go.
Sure, but also in reality, the time needed to construct such a fleet that could meaningfully capture enough of the human population to prevent a resistance would take far more than days, during any time at which people could get suspicious. The game gets to handwave that upgrades happen with a single click.
A more twisty version of the game would have additional trust-winning side-projects that occur after solving world peace that, say, exacerbate wealth inequality, then the useless poor are designated quantum foam fodder, and the isolated rich are apathetic and easily herded into vulnerable location for revelry…
Is it good? The site seems to be down right now but the wikipedia entry makes it sound very, very much like the venerable Cookie Clicker.
I enjoyed it so much that I started speedrunning it, so I’d say it’s good. There’s an arc to the game and a definite ending, which sets it apart from Cookie Clicker, which is endless. (Well, unless you choose the wirehead “continue” option at the end of UCP…) I didn’t exactly play very efficiently the first time, and still finished in about 1.5 days. It helps that there are very distinctly different stages, so you’re not using the same mechanisms to generate paperclips the entire time. It’s more like a series of interdependent mini-games with a side of logistics management.
After that CO2 thread I got a device to measure the level in my bedroom. The CO2 levels in my bedroom steadily rise all day long when the room is vacant, especially in the evening (up to about 3x the minimum level observed). At night, I turn on the air conditioning, which steadily lowers the level until I wake up and turn the air conditioning off.
What could be causing the buildup during the day? My apartment is on the 3rd floor of a 4 floor building. The 2nd and 4th floors are also apartments, and the ground floor is a retail storefront.
The last few days with the cooler weather, I keep a window open 24/7, and the CO2 level has generally been ~150% of the minimum observed level.
Where in the room, vertically, is the CO2 monitor? Near the floor?
5 feet high (on a dresser). The room is tall – at least 12 feet, maybe 14.
CO2 is heavier than “air.” I’m not sure if that could have any significant impact, but I’m wondering if air circulation itself may simply explain the difference.
Huh. Spit balling possible CO₂ sources:
– People breathing in neighboring apartments.
– Water heater.
– Lots of rodents sharing your living space.
Now I’m interested in getting a CO₂ meter…
The water heater is in a closet just outside the bedroom. I’ll try leaving the bedroom door closed during the day sometime and see if that changes anything.
Do you know if you’ve got a CO2 monitor that’s directly monitoring CO2 levels instead of inferring it based on other easier to detect molecules?
There was a comment thread in the original post about how some of the cheaper CO2 models typically use things like VOCs to determine the CO2 level, but it’s not really a perfect way of doing that:
https://slatestarcodex.com/2018/08/23/carbon-dioxide-an-open-door-policy/#comment-661254
There might just be some reason a secondary molecule from the outside air is being measured and it gets scrubbed by your buildings A/C system. I don’t know enough, but something to look into if you’re getting weird measurements.
It seems very likely to me that this is the answer.
This doesn’t explain anything. Cheap monitors use VoC because it’s a pretty good proxy for animals, just like CO₂. If VoC is infiltrating the room during the day, that’s just as mysterious as if CO₂ is, and an actual health concern.
It’s easy to imagine VOC from say his furniture building up during the day and getting flushed when he turns on the AC at night. CO2 sources are harder to think of.
I misread it as turning the A/C off at night, rather than on, so, yes, that makes more sense. But it’s still a mystery why the A/C clears the air. Most systems don’t let in fresh air.
Even if it doesn’t let in fresh air, it could encourage mixing with the other rooms in his apartment, which might well have lower VOC levels.
Testing different rooms is a good idea.
Thanks, I’ll check out that other thread. I have a Netatmo weather station that I got used on ebay. It works with the Netatmo app/website, so I assume it’s not a counterfeit unit or anything.
You should do experiments to isolate different causes from each other. What if you leave the window closed, but the A/C off? What if you run the A/C all night? You should also try running the monitor in the hall, in apartments on other floors, and, ideally, in the retail stores.
Is the A/C a centralized system shared by the whole building, including retail? If so, and if the population of the building is highest during the day, because of the retail, that would explain why the CO₂, which is mainly a proxy for people, would be highest during the day. But sharing air between retail and residence seems unlikely.
Good plan, I’ll try out some variations.
Each unit has independent AC units (2 per apartment).
Open request for pet and plant care experiences for young adults in mobile/urban living arrangements…
– what kind of critters or plants have you kept? What sort of living arrangement (hotels/apartment/dorms)
– what were the challenges? What went better than you expected?
– do you intend to keep on with the husbandry as you have, scale back, or get more involved?
We have a Guzmania (a type of bromeliad) in my apartment that is shockingly hard to kill. We also tried to set up an herb garden with parsley, mint, cilantro and basil. The cilantro died right away, the mint and parsley lasted a few weeks, and the basil is still going strong (although my Fiancee has had success killing them in the past).
We also have a Betta fish that we keep in a vase with a peacelily that goes in the top. So far has been fairly low maintenance, although we haven’t had him terribly long.
Keeping two cats in a one-bedroom apartment, also shared with another human.
The biggest challenge is needing to get someone to feed them if I go anywhere–generally I use doormen for this, for some compensation but less than going rate for pet-sitters (I consider this fair since they don’t have to commute).
Another is getting used to keeping food secured–the little monsters will eat just about anything left out. This has mostly been a matter of habit development, but it’s pretty annoying. Having another human present helps a lot, since one can watch the table while the other goes to the kitchen for something.
The two cats don’t always get along–they’ll fight over coveted perches, or sometimes with no apparent cause. I’d be inclined to let them sort this stuff out among themselves, but occasionally they’ll yowl loudly and unpleasantly enough that it’s hard to ignore and impossible to sleep through, possibly even enough to bother neighbors. Separating them with a closed door mostly works, but sometimes they’ll meow to be let in/out, or gather by the door and growl at each other, in which case the best remedy is usually to play with one or the other to get their energy out.
They’ll also bug me for food at normal weekday breakfast time, even on weekends. I find it easy enough to get up, feed them, and go back to bed, but others might find this highly annoying.
I intend to keep the number of cats the same as long as other aspects of the living situation stay the same. The above can be pretty annoying, but I also quite enjoy having them around, and arguably there are positives to learning to handle responsibilities.
Two aloe vera plants.
I trim off leaves and mix the chopped gel in with my juice. The root systems were getting too much for the pots they were in, so I trimmed the roots and replaced the soil. They seemed to be a little touch-and-go for a bit after that, but seemed to have recovered since. Very low maintenance otherwise.
Your CO2 survey is missing an option for “I preregistered for the survey but never got around to making any changes”
Anyone interested in fact-checking Krugman? He says that the 2008 recession appears to have permanently lowered the GDP trajectories of the US and Europe–that is, growth has resumed, but not enough to compensate for the reduced-growth years. In other words, 2018’s projection of the GDP in 2030 is lower than 2000’s projection of the GDP in 2030.
My main questions:
1) Is this true? Is Krugman pulling any numerical tricks with the projection numbers he cites? If not, are those projections actually any good?
2) If true, is it actually contradicting conventional wisdom?
3) The takeaway, if true, is that preventing/shortening recessions is even more important. But would this change anyone’s policy? Krugman says it makes a stronger case for his preferred anti-recession policy (fiscal stimulus). But isn’t most of the disagreement on the matter over which policy will most effectively fight recession, rather than over how zealously we should be fighting recession?
I can’t answer your questions, but Bob Murphy has basically made an entire career for himself fact-checking Krugman. He is likely to have the answers you seek, either in podcast or blog form.
Thanks for the pointer, Murphy has indeed addressed this.
Interesting twist, too: Murphy thinks Krugman is right about this, but that he had previously contended the opposite and argued that it supported the same policies.
A lot of Murphy’s work in “this space” is about tracking Krugman’s various claims, and one of Murphy’s most common accusations is that Krugman deliberately crafts his predictions in such a way as to generate a “heads I win, tails you lose” situation wherein, no matter what outcome is observed, he can plausibly cite at least one past column in which he “predicted this would happen.”
This sort of controversy comes up a lot in economics. The basic issue is set out here (third paragraph): Krugman is plumping for the idea of GDP growth as a unit-root process. I’ve seen other economists argue that it’s trend-stationary. Most of the debate is pretty far over my head, but as far as I know the question it’s still unresolved.
This is not new or original to Krugman – Hysterisis is the most plausible theory we have for why there are rich and poor nations at all in the first place (This does not mean it has super solid evidence, mind. )
If it is a true fact about the world it does imply pretty much all economic policy in the western world has been horrifically misguided since ca 1972, because it implies you should always and in all circumstances err on the side of overheating your economy, because the gains are permanent and the costs are temporary.
“You” should always and in all circumstances err on the side of overheating your economy because the only “you” that is actually in a position to do this is a government or quasi-government, and “overheating your economy” directly translates to “getting to spend lots of money on neat stuff and/or stuff that makes you popular with the voters, but with Nobel prize winning economists explaining why this is sound and prudent” and the alternative is a politically unpopular austerity for half the business cycle.
If it turns out not to actually help the economy, it’s still good for the ruling party.
It would make a lot of politicians happy, yes, since it can be used to justify tax cuts or building shiny things whenever there is anyone left in the country that could be plausibly mobilized into the labor force at all…
But that does not mean it is not how the world works. Economics is not a morality tale, and it is entirely possible that “fiscal prudence” is a horrific vice in a politician.
I am not sure if we have the data to test this, however.
That seems pretty silly, because “permanent” gains are capital accumulation in productive sectors, and recessions are caused by capital being directed inefficiently and away from productive capital.
If this is intended as anything more than a throwaway line, please explain, because this is incredibly implausible compared to, say, institutional quality.
Countries with identical institutions do not, generally, have identical gdp/capita – or identical labor force participation. Hysteresis – also known as path-dependence is a plausible answer. Not a proven or even all that well founded an answer, but it is a question which we do not really understand well at all, so.. better than most theories.
There are no countries with fully identical institutions so how identical are we talking? The difficulty of even quantifying that question alone sounds like a multi-decade project.
Hysteresis is relative to some quantitative model and may go away if you change the level of description of the model you use. It’s not surprising that we don’t know the “correct” macro variables for economics, so saying there is hysteresis doesn’t seem much different than saying “we don’t understand the underlying factors”.
This seems overstated; I can think of two loopholes already.
1) If the cost of overheating is an eventual recession, then the costs as well as the benefits are permanent, nullifying the point. (As an amateur who periodically tries to make sense of macroeconomics, I thought the purported downside of overheating was that it led to recession? Or in Friedman’s theory, that the only way to avoid the recession is with boundlessly growing inflation?)
2) Showing hysteresis is possible doesn’t mean it’s the norm. AFAICT Krugman isn’t even addressing the question of whether past recessions (or booms) show hysteresis, so maybe the conclusion is that there’s just something especially toxic about the 2008 recession that we need to avoid repeating.
How could you always err on the side of overheating your economy? The textbook theory of fiscal policy is counter-cyclical. I haven’t looked at a textbook for a long time though, so maybe there’s been some change I’m unaware of.
The range of government spending as a fraction of GDP varies by a factor of 2 even between rich developed nations. Is your claim that more spending is better or that countercyclical spending is better?
Also this. There’s a weak version of the hysteresis claim that’s basically hiding everything interesting (like political, economic, and cultural institutions) behind some handwaving.
And then there’s a strong version like what would be meant by the magnetization of a ferromagnet showing hysteresis. Where we’ve got a simplified micro theory that can be shown to have two distinct equilibrium macrostates and can be driven between them by changing an external parameter over time. I am interested in the economic equivalent of the ising model.
1) Is this true? Is Krugman pulling any numerical tricks with the projection numbers he cites? If not, are those projections actually any good?
True: yes. Projections useful: historically, if trended out over a long enough time period? My gut-check is that the productivity we have seen has gone in spurts that have not been predicted, so the actual GDP figures also fluctuate in hard-to-predict ways. So if you are telling me what GDP will be in 20 years, are you assuming productivity growth at 70s, 80, 90s, or 00s level? Are you predicting women’s work hours will be what they were in the 80s, 90s, or 00s? Etc.
2) If true, is it actually contradicting conventional wisdom?
Yes, because the mainstream assumption has always been that you return to trend. At least that’s always been my impression.
3) The takeaway, if true, is that preventing/shortening recessions is even more important. But would this change anyone’s policy? Krugman says it makes a stronger case for his preferred anti-recession policy (fiscal stimulus). But isn’t most of the disagreement on the matter over which policy will most effectively fight recession, rather than over how zealously we should be fighting recession?
Yes, for what Tom said. Central Banks should adjust their assumptions towards over-heating the economy, whereas they have been more interested in controlling inflation from, say, 1978-2010. I’d say Central Banks are far more dovish than they were 10 years ago, though.
Re: your last sentence. It’s not just about fighting recessions, but about avoiding recessions in the first place. You can also set yourself to at least theoretically have an easier time fighting recession. Krugman was a big fan of adjusting the inflation target from 2% to 4% (or higher!) because it gives you more wiggle room before you run into deflation during a recession.
Do single people in your country tend to use single or double beds?
My observation (from movies and travelling) seems to be that it is more common to have double beds for single people in the UK or the US than it is in Spain or Sweden.
Assuming that “single bed” means a narrow one and “double bed” means a wide one, the answer in the US is “it varies a lot, but generally the biggest one they have room for if they have a choice in the matter”. (“Double bed” in the US means two separate beds of whatever size; to add to the confusion, the narrowest standard size is called a “twin” even if you’ve only got one of them.)
“Double” is also a size of mattress, larger than a twin but smaller than a queen. Synonymous with “full”. It’s rarer in the US than either twin or queen beds, though, and sheets for them are hard to find (though you can usually get away with putting queen-sized sheets and blankets on one).
I’ve long wondered what the point of the “full” size is. I don’t think I’ve ever heard it called “double” though. A regional difference maybe?
“Full”/”Double” is basically the smallest possible bed two adult people can share without literally spooning (I guess that’s the “double”?). Good for small sized bedrooms/guest rooms. It seems to be much less popular in the US than Queen sized now.
What’s really confusing is “Twin” and “Double” are different things and that “two double beds” is something of a standard for a basic hotel room. Plus a King is literally the same dimension as two Twin beds pushed together – so why isn’t that one the double?
Most futons are “full” size. I live in the US and I think full size mattresses are fairly common.
A few years ago I booked a hotel room for a trip to London with my grandfather. Seeing the options were “single” or “double”, I chose “double” thinking double occupancy.
In fact the choice was two single beds or one double bed. I’ve never seen my grandpa so livid as when we entered the room and he thought we were going to share a bed.
When I was growing up in Canada, full was probably the normal size for two (generally married) adults. It would also be referred to as “double”.
(I say “probably” only because I never cared enough to check.)
Meta comment: it appears I no longer even get a checkbox for whether I want updates about future comments. Is WordPress regressing with respect to SSC? I get working mechanisms on at least one other WP site…
Is the checkbox back now?
Nope.
I put up a comment correcting my figures on the effect of Prop 13 in response to a couple of points Anthony made. After putting it up I noticed that the open thread it was on had just vanished from the recent posts list, and was worried that Anthony and Plumber, who my original comment on the subject was directed to, wouldn’t see it. I don’t think it counts as CW. So here it is.
@Anthony:
Thanks. I didn’t realize that Prop 13 rolled back the assessments to 1976.
You are correct that I ought to take account of inflation, which was high for a couple of years just after Prop 13. Prop 13 was passed in 1978—I’m not sure how fast it went into effect. I also should take account of population. I’ve calculated state expenditure/(CPIxPopulation) for ten years starting just before Prop13 passed.
Year …….. Exp/CPI*Popn
1977-78…. 8.2
1978-79…. 10.3
1979-80…. 10.2
1980-81…. 10.1
1981-82…. 9.4
1982-83…. 8.8
1983-84…. 8.7
1984-85…. 9.3
1985-86…. 9.9
1986-87…. 10.4
The result isn’t as clear as I thought, but I don’t think it supports Plumber’s view of the subject. The pattern of real expenditure per capita is a big increase in the Prop 13 year, gradually falling thereafter but never getting down to what it had been before the increase
My population figures are here–I interpolated between 1970 and 1980.
But it occurs to me that there is still a problem. My data are for the general fund, which I am reasonably sure is just state expenditure, not state plus local expenditure. So it’s possible that including local expenditure, which I haven’t been able to find a historical table of, would change the conclusion.