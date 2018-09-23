OT111: Ophion Thread

(source)
1. There were some great comments on the schizophrenia thread. They convinced me I made a couple of mistakes both of fact and emphasis on there: first, that in many prodromes the negative symptoms come before or at the same time as the positive; second, that I forgot to mention there’s a large population of people with schizophrenia (or schizophrenia-like symptoms) who never worsen at all no matter how long their psychosis is untreated. I’ve also been reminded of many things about psychosis that don’t fit this model, which I might talk about more later. Beyond that, see this comment by local schizophrenia research JRG, and this thread of comments by local schizophrenic Vaticidalprophet. And see also Seppo on shamanism and thedixon on psychedelics.
Ever noticed how a lot of time people all kinda look the same? Like, you see a person, and you say “oh, that kind of person. I’ve seen that kind of person before.” Almost like race, except way subtler and I don’t think they’re related to each other. What’s up with that?
You mean like…social class?
If it’s the thing I recognise, it’s much finer grained than that. (Though I wouldn’t go as far as to say that ‘people all kinda look the same’ — for me, only some people fit into ‘types’ in this way.)
I don’t really understand it, but I assume it’s something to do with collections of relatively subtle and/or hard-to-describe features — like mouth shape, or cheek angles, or whatever — that sometimes cluster together in recognisable ways. Whether it’s a matter of distant family relationships or just random (if I see a large, semi-random set of people in my life, some of them are going to cluster together just by chance), I’m not sure.
I know exactly what you’re talking about. For instance there’s a whole lot of people (most of them white but not all) with roughly the same facial characteristics as Brent Spiner, especially his nose and eyebrow shapes.
That’s a glitch in the Holodeck. Please be warned that the safeguards are probably broken as well.
I don’t know, but I bet it says something about your brain, not so much about the people you meet.
Maybe we could hear what it says about his brain and what it says about the people he meets, and decide for ourselves which one says much of something.
It’s true. And it’s a thing that is becoming a thing that can’t be ignored and is having real impact, with software facial recognition, and large population sets.
Visible-light perfect viewing conditions software facial recognition cannot uniquely pick you out of a database of a national population, or even a city population. It MIGHT be able to successfully pick out a database of the employees of a large corporation. Maybe.
Yes, definitely! I’ve always wondered about that and haven’t really ever read anything about it. (Except in of all places Hitchens’s memoir, where he referenced a “hatchet shaped Cornish face” or something to that effect and I looked up the person he was talking about and it pattern matched to a face shape I recognized and associated with Appalachia (whether that association is valid idk)).
It could all be faulty pattern matching I guess but I experience it frequently. Some people just look exceptionally similar but not in a way that suggests close relation.
This is totally a thing. Some of it feels like sub-ethnicity, other times it just seems like there are different dimensions along which faces differ from ‘average’.
Some genetic variations are known to create a specific kind of face. The most obvious example is Down’s syndrome.
It seems plausible that something similar would be at play in more subtle ways.
Just for the sake of recording negative data: I’ve never noticed this and I don’t really understand what you mean.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to create superheroes or supervillains based on these unlikely concepts:
– the Dunning-Kruger effect
– fundamental attribution error
– the Peter principle
– the halting problem
– conspicuous consumption
– the uncertainty principle
– the narcissism of small differences
– Gell-Mann amnesia
– comparative advantage
– the birthday paradox
A superhero based on conspicuous consumption? Isn’t that basically just Richie Rich?
Man, I wonder what I could do if I could solve the halting problem by just looking at a program.
Probably not much, because most programs are gigantic and designed to run forever so all I’d knew would be that, yes, this program mostly does not stop, unless one were to press the quit button.
I’d have to isolate parts of it so it is meaningful at all, you know, by working at the algorithm level.
You could find a cryptographic key in O(log n) looks. That sounds useful.
Suppose a message has been encrypted with a key from 1 to N.
Write a program that goes through the keys from A to B and tries each in turn, stopping if it finds one that produces an intelligible message, otherwise running forever.
Now you get two versions of the program, one looking through keys 1 to N/2, the other from N/2+1 to N. One will halt and the other will not (typically). You pick the one that halts and congratulations, you’ve thrown away half the keyspace with your superpower.
Repeat the process until the remaining range is small enough that brute-force search is faster than further division.
I know I know
maybe I’d look at people’s DNA and know when they are going to die or something
insert some v long technobabble about DNA, programs, the halting program, and some convenient sub power that allows me to see DNA without a ton of equipment
I don’t understand this, I feel stupid. Why can’t you just use your power on the “1 to N” question directly – getting the answer right away? I.e. what is the bisection for? If the issue is representing N, set the limit as N = 2^2^k for suitable k, and so log log N. That might overshoot, but so what? …. that hinges on how (im)perfect the ‘finds one that produces an intelligible answer’ oracle is – which seems to hide a lot of stuff beneath it. Give me that (nearly AI-complete) oracle, and this power, and I’d change the universe! Well, I could, but would not.
The power as stated gives you only a Yes or No answer each time it is used, either the knowledge that the program halts or that it does not halt. It doesn’t tell you, e.g., what the program’s output would be, or how long it would run for before halting.
… kind of an artificial limitation, I guess, but no more so than some superpower limitations in popular works.
Oh, I see, I can find out (given the magic ‘is the decryption intelligible?” power) whether there exists a good key in constant time, but I need log(N) to actually find the key -?
… which is presumably optimal since I need log(N) even to write the key down.
Still seems like an fairly awesome power; I can decide if any theorem is provable in O(1) and provide a proof it in O(log len(proof)); the Fields medal money and NSA cash should flow in.
This is a pretty well-studied concept.
In CS, they call a hypothetical black box that can magically solve a certain problem, such as the halting problem, an Oracle. (well there’s your superhero name sorted)
The Other Scott has written about a turing machine that halts iff the Goldbach Conjecture is false, so you could solve that problem fairly easily. Same with the consistency of ZF theory (and therefore mathematics).
Could pitch this to Netflix:
By day, he’s Scott Aaronson, a mild mannered complexity theorist, but at night, he becomes The Oracle, using his superpower to fight the evil D-Wave corporation. Bitten one day be a radioactive travelling salesman…
Make up a supervillain whose power is comparative advantage? Isn’t that just Mexican immigrants?
Maybe it’s a guy who is always worse at everything than everyone around him, but somehow finds a way to make a positive contribution.
I pitch these to Wildbow as ideas for his next web serial and let him do it for me.
Peter principle would be a guy becoming a superhero because he was so good at everything else he did before, but who ends up being ineffectual and helpless as a hero.
“the Dunning-Kruger effect – fundamental attribution error”
Sigmund Freud.
An easy one. He or she can teleport simply by standing still, since when s/he fixes his velocity his/her position becomes unknown. (The gender being uncertain is just a side effect)
Quite useful. Is able to perform any feat that would be possible were things to be as if the newspapers explained them.
Depends whether certain organs are in motion, right?
Gell Man would be especially powerful with a copy of the Weekly World News in hand. (And of COURSE his name would have to be Gell Man.)
comparative advantage
Little-known fact: Bruce Wayne was actually a better butler than Alfred. But it was still rational to let Alfred do the butling and Bruce concentrate on crime-fighting.
The Fae King is a support hero who has the ability to shift the blame using his supernatural powers of persuasion. By manipulating the Fundamental Attribution Error, the damage that heroes cause is perceived as an unfortunate result of their circumstances – it was a tough fight, they did their best – while the damage that villains cause is seen as a sign of their poor character.
This is an indispensable ability for maintaining the public image of superhero teams, who frequently find themselves in violent, high-collateral damage situations.
“the Dunning-Kruger effect”
Psych games! A superhero who intimidates the supervillians by making them think he’s a powerful as they are!
Birthday Paradox Gang
These 30 thugs prowl the streets at night looking for probability-naive suckers to game. The leader of the BPG has a trademark gambit:
I like this. But the gang isn’t a random sample of the population; presumably the gang leader selects thugs by some metric, including whether they share a birthday with any existing member. So the normal probability calculations don’t apply, and the gang could use this to their advantage.
Bonus points if there are 31 members, only two of which share a birthday, and the leader decides by some metric whether to bring the guys who share a birthday.
Basically, the gang could prey on both the probability-naive, *and* on the probability-literate.
I think your example doesn’t work. As soon as you select one unique person (the mugee) and ask if they share a birthday with one of the others, it becomes much smaller probability and much more intuitive. The birthday paradox comes from asking “do any two of the people here share a birthday?”, not “does Bob share a birthday with anybody else?”.
Donald Crewglie always had a knack for getting ahead. He wasn’t always on top, but you could always count on him being close. He’d get 95% on the exam, or second place in the playoffs. It wasn’t until college, however, that he noticed that he could always beat someone who tried, no matter how good they were – they just had to believe they could beat him. That was the beginning of his quest to seize the world, bit by bit, by surrounding himself with toadies possessing both great skill, and great hubris.
His first recruit ended up being his girlfriend. Fae had an uncanny read on people, particularly on what they thought of her. It often wasn’t hard – a lot of them saw a woman, and assumed she’d behave like one (though not always), while she fleeced them, usually for tuition money. It was a different scam every time. This guy kept flicking the corner of his low pair and she called his bluff. That one scratched on the eight ball because the overhead light distracted him. One girl bet she could pick up a guy within sixty seconds, then left her credit card behind. The only person she couldn’t get the better of was Donald. The harder she tried, the more he squeaked by, and the weirdest part was that he didn’t seem to mind. He’d just smile, buy her a drink, and propose another wager. Eventually they just started hanging out together.
Next was Laurence. He was an obvious pick; the better his marks, the worse he then got, so Donald kept giving him the crap work on their projects. Laurence resented Donald always taking charge, but he had to admit Donald deserved it, since Donald always seem to do better at it than he was. Then came Holly, his go-to study buddy in compsci, and Thurston, a fellow biz major with a trust fund who showed Donald the best in power accessories without realizing it.
In their junior year, Holly found a boyfriend, Vernon, a judo freak. No one could tell where he’d be next (except for Holly), but he found a worthy sparring partner in Donald for some reason. Donald’s little brother, Ernie, an OCD case, kept watching Vernon closely – no one else seemed to be able to – and coached Donald on how to recognize subtle details in Vernon’s positioning until he was able to predict how to block even better than Holly could. He then met Vernon’s sister, Marie, a journalism major who could speak expertly in any subject after only a minute of reading about it. After a few weeks of on and off debate, Donald figured out how to shave off ten seconds.
By the time he earned his MBA, Donald was a crack martial artist, a master at spotting even tiny weaknesses in his rivals, in the ring, the boardroom, or the market, and overcoming them by seemingly sheer luck. He was a workaholic who nevertheless knew when to quit. His charisma was almost magical, a combination of aggressive fashion and effusive knowledge of the topics of the day (so long as you didn’t ask him again an hour later). Backed by his coterie, Donald was unstoppable.
That is, until he met a curious fellow at a reception for his birthday in London. He was the essence of mediocrity. He didn’t dress as well, speak as knowledgeably, assess as shrewdly, react as quickly, or even work as diligently. But he did excel at one thing, which Donald would discover to his dismay…
A friend has low cholesterol; their doctor told them to eat many eggs every day.
I have been told that “eating too many eggs causes high cholesterol” is kind of a myth, but I don’t know how much of that is just that people probably eat lots of things and it’s unfair to blame eggs. Does eating eggs to cure low cholesterol work, or is that a myth too?
Food has low impact of cholesterol, but it’s not zero.
Eggs do have cholesterol, so if you eat them, even if you break down the cholesterol, it should at the least give your body the building blocks, so I couldn’t see it hurting, but it probably isn’t sufficient if there’s some reason his body isn’t properly regulating the levels.
I don’t know about cholesterol, but I’ve got a follow-up question: is it possible to develop an egg allergy by eating too many eggs ? My doctor mentioned this at some point long time ago, but was he right ?
Probably. At least, high levels of the proteins may trigger it.
I don’t know if it was an allergy, but my body definitely stopped responding well to eggs after a period of eating a lot of them.
I took a break from eating eggs for a while, and now I can eat them again without problem
Some people seem to be cholesterol-insensitive – if they consume more their body makes less to compensate and vice-versa (A friend of mine was in a medical study that established he was one such – the test subjects were medical students who agreed to eat a supervised researcher-produced diet for a period of time). Which would seem to argue for skepticism.
Applying personal science: couldn’t your friend just *try* eating eggs and then take the test again to see if anything changed?
Yes, but eating five eggs a day is hard and I thought I had heard somewhere that it definitely wouldn’t work.
Not an answer to your question, but why is the guy’s cholesterol low? If it’s because he has developed a condition which is impairing his liver function, eating foods to increase his cholesterol is kind of missing the point.
Was a winner ever picked in the adversarial collaboration contest?
No, I’ll probably announce that next week.
Is anyone else, like…. a bit troubled by how simplistic the whole anti-NIMBY movement is these days? Or at least, the alleged policy benefits- ‘if we stop exclusionary zoning and building restrictions and such, we can lower rents and (uh, somehow) make the Bay Area affordable for the low and middle-income’. This line of argumentation and the whole anti-NIMBY movement is the new hotness among some wonky liberals, many libertarians, lots of neoliberal types etc. I have a number of objections (plus, an alternate vision for affordable urban housing).
I like the theory behind the anti-NIMBY movement (being against naked rent seeking). In practice though, the entire movement seems to be ‘how can we cram even more people into the Bay Area?’ Here’s my alternate vision from a central planning perspective- accept that a number of cities are effectively full, and focus on exporting the strengths of NYC/Bay Area/LA to tier 2 cities- Phoenix, Charlotte, Denver, Miami etc.- even Dayton and Indianapolis and Milwaukee and such. It’s more realistic (easier to make say Denver a tech hub and get a lot of startup & tech employers there, than it is to defeat entrenched homeowners in Menlo Park who vote en masse). Here are my top 4 arguments for this vision (I put minor ones in a separate comment below):
1. Building more might not actually reduce rents, and might even increase them! Remember building more only reduces rent *if demand stays the same*. But with demand so high for just a few Tier 1 cities, more units might mean even more people can flood into San Fran or Manhattan, so prices wouldn’t be reduced….. Tier 1 cities become ultra-popular through network effects, which are only increased through higher population. Here’s a great argument for this, posted by Scott a couple of months ago http://devonzuegel.com/post/agglomeration-effects-might-change-the-yimby-caculus.
I get really annoyed when anti-NIMBYists smugly pretend to have economics on their side (as if economics was some kind of rigorously quantitative field, as opposed to ‘astrology for dudes’). Again, more supply only reduces average rents *with the same level of demand*. But if the Bay Area is the most attractive place in the US to live for young techbros, more apartments simply means more people can live there- completely negating any type of pricing advantage.
2. I want anti-NIMBYists to think carefully about the overall future of the US- not just their favorite city. Having all of our financial, technological, and cultural elites living in like 4 cities is *the* recipe for massive regional inequality- I’m pretty sure that’s like the literal plot of the Hunger Games. What becomes of the 99% of the country that’s not the Bay Area/NYC/LA? Why can’t we achieve our affordable housing goals by spreading white collar employers into Phoenix and Charlotte, Miami and Denver, Houston and Chicago…. I’m confused by liberal types who are nominally horrified by wealth inequality, yet want all of our nation’s wealth and social/technical capital to be concentrated in 1% of our physical geography.
3. Stuffing all of our nation’s most important tech, finance and cultural firms into just a few relatively small areas violates some pretty basic systems engineering concepts around redundancy and resiliency. We are one earthquake, terrorist attack or natural disaster away from wiping out our nation’s whole competitive advantage in tech, in the Bay Area- especially the earthquake option! If one were designing the US from scratch, who would say ‘hmm yes, let’s put almost all of our nation’s technical capital right here in the most earthquake-prone part of the country, this seems like an excellent location’. I mean, we know with a high degree of certainty that California will suffer a very strong and damaging earthquake within the next century of less- just a question of when. Spreading out our urban strengths in multiple cities enhances redundancy against long-tail risks.
4. I’m a partisan Democrat, and jamming all of our voters into just a few small areas is part of the why the numerically larger liberals don’t currently control Congress & the presidency. It’s not the only reason, but it’s certainly a strong one. The US has more liberals than conservatives and more Democrats than Republicans, but the former chooses to run up their numbers in cities where they routinely vote Dem 80+%. Cramming even more people into cities with the same number of Congressional representatives is the height of political stupidity. Spread out liberals!
For example, Los Angeles County has a population larger than 41 US states (and I would imagine a huge number of countries). Looks like it went 71 to 22% for Clinton for over Trump, roughly (Gary Johnson’s in the mix too). How many people are anti-NIMBYists looking to cram in to this one area? 45 US states? 48? How much more inefficiently can Democrats spread themselves out?
Other objections to the modern anti-NIMBY movement (smaller than the above four so I wanted to separate them out):
5. Anti-NIMBYists have some awfully confused ideas around the economics of multi-family development. I previously worked in commercial real estate, so I have a bit stronger grasp on the fundamentals. The idea that just building more apartments will lower average rent by any meaningful degree (like, enough to make San Fran affordable to families making $60k) is wildly unrealistic and childishly simple. I’m seeing sources online say that the average two bedroom apartment in San Fran rents for $4500- let’s say $4k to be generous. To be affordable (one third of income) for a couple making $100k together, rents would have to drop about a third (!) for this entire city of almost 900k people. I think this could be done in say China, with zero property rights, with seizing homes and bulldozing whole neighborhoods to make 100+ unit buildings. Totally unrealistic in a market economy.
You see this with these emotional arguments around, say, historic zoning districts in Tier 1 cities. Is it a mix of naked rent seeking & architectural snobbery? Yes, probably. Also, even if one removed every historic neighborhood protection- only a small percentage of owners would actually choose to sell in any given year. Then, the buyer would have to be a developer who wants to do a complete teardown and build a huge multi-family unit- and not, say, another wealthy person who wants to keep the building as-is. Let’s break down- what % of potential buyers are wealthy people who want a beautiful building in a beautiful historic neighborhood- versus what % are developers with the capital and expertise to create a multi-unit apartment building? Shooting from the hip as a former commercial real estate broker in a Tier 1 city- say, 90/10? 95/5? More? Remember, San Fran/NYC/London etc. attracts ultra-wealthy cash buyers from the global population- China, Russia, Europe, India etc.- not just the US. Plus- they can afford to outbid a developer- because they’re motivated by totally different reasons, and they *don’t have to make a profit*. Mr. Developer can only pay $2.5 million for that building to make a reasonable profit on a 50 unit apartment building? Well Mr. Wealthy Chinese Cash Buyer who wants a 5th Home can afford to outbid him because his motivations are not purely financial!
Even if the developer wins the bid, then he or she has to spend years to actually build the units etc. TLDR- just rezoning a historic neighborhood is not going to add significant housing supply over any kind of time frame- certainly not enough to reduce rents.
6. As other commentators have noted in the past- increased housing drives up traffic and other infrastructure costs- I’ve never seen even in the slightest counter-argument to this. Every desirable Tier 1 city already has crushing traffic and untreated infrastructure problems- increasing the population only adds to this dramatically.
Reading your objections, I’m very confused.
1. As the article you cite mentions, YIMBYs want to reduce rents *and* increase supply. Why are you only talking about the first? Even if the rent does go up– which is pretty implausible given the actual empirical economics research cited in this op-ed saying the opposite— just the fact that people are so eager to move into the new housing shows that a tremendous amount of economic value has been gained. Which is better from a utilitarian perspective: a super-nice city with 100,000 people living in it, or an almost-as-nice city with 200,000?
2. I’m no huge fan of the urban elites either, despite more or less being a part of them. But based on #4, you *are* a fan, so citing The Hunger Games (not a perfect comparison– “regional inequality” isn’t the main point– but I get where you’re going) comes off as weird. Does it really matter to the plot whether the Capital is a single location or a segment of society in many different ones? The reality today is some combination of the two, but the Internet is making that largely irrelevant. More importantly, how do you plan to convince your white-collar employers to move their jobs into other cities? Even with Bay Area housing prices what they are, I don’t see Google opening offices in Charlotte. I speak from experience when I say there are *very good* reasons for that. The benefits of having your employees and talent pool in one place are huge, and with what programmers are paid they can (mostly) afford housing anyway. So I have a hard time seeing how building more housing would make things noticeably worse in this regard.
3. This is like #2, but even weirder. You know part of the reason why California housing prices are so high? Building codes, designed to ensure safety in… earthquakes. If a 9.0 hit the Bay Area tomorrow, we’d take it, we’d hurt, we’d have a few casualties, and we’d be back to 100% or more within a few years. In what bizarro world is “avoid concentrating workforces in geographic regions where a single disaster could affect them all” a relevant consideration for local housing policy? And as with #2: how exactly are you planning on Big Brothering large fractions of huge industries to different parts of the country? Given today’s concentrations, how much worse could more Bay Area housing really make the problem?
4. Well, for those of us out there who aren’t partisan Democrats… “shrug”.
And for those that are: in fact the effect goes in the opposite direction.
5. Ah, yes, the classic “It wouldn’t have any effect anyway, so why do it?” objection that accidentally invalidates all the others. If re-zoning isn’t going to cause the neighborhood’s composition to change, then why are NIMBYs so up in arms about it? And if it’s only going to have an effect after years or decades, then for heaven’s sake, why not do it now?!?
6. This is by far the objection that real-life NIMBYs most often bring up. No one is denying that development imposes costs / negative externalities on the local governments that have to provide services and infrastructure. That’s what property taxes are for, and you’d better believe those taxes get passed on to renters. So the costs to local governments are priced into rents anyway. And yet, despite the sky-high prices and supposedly horrible traffic problems… people are still falling over themselves to buy in those markets. Weird, huh? It’s almost as if cities had gigantic *positive* externalities somehow…
In sum, these objections seem very scattershot and I’m inclined to suspect that they reflect a knee-jerk partisan attitude in search of plausible arguments.
This claim is not found in the references of the article you cited.
I stand corrected. The article implicitly equates “housing follows the law of supply and demand” with “market-rate housing filters down” and the citations are in support of the filtering-down claim. The article doesn’t provide a citation for its later claim that “the data shows that rents rise even faster when market-rate housing is not built”, so I’m not sure where it’s getting that from.
If a 9.0 on the moment magnitude scale had an epicenter in the middle of the bay area there wouldn’t be a single surviving structure anywhere nearby. A 9 permanently changes topography. Luckily the only earthquakes of this magnitude are megathrust quakes generated in subduction zones at the edge of some continental shelves (pretty far out to sea). They are still devastating, mostly through the tsunamis they generate.
The Tōhoku earthquake was one such. The entire main Island of Japan was moved east 8 feet, there was $360 billion in damage including a nuclear meltdown, 20,000 people died (most from the tsunami, zero from radiation), and it’s epicenter was 43 miles out to sea.
The Bay Area could plausibility experience something like an 8, which would basically be a repeat of the 1906 quake. $100-300 billion would be a reasonable estimate of the damage (if you buy earthquake insurance the CEA can only pay out 15 billion before it’s insolvent). It’s hard to say how well the Bay Area will bounce back from that. I suspect not very well.
Shame on me for not doing my research. I wrote “9.0” without thinking too much because I vaguely remembered it as being the worst earthquake possible, but you’re right, I had something more like an 8 in mind.
I will start by saying that a lot of companies already are trying the not-California model, and/or are expanding out of Cali. I know several Facebook employees who were 50% in the process or more towards moving to Silicon Valley, but then Facebook said, “Hey why not just stay in Chicago/Nashville/Pittsburgh/Vegas and telecommute + be a starter in our local office + fly out twice a year.”
The San Fran boom was a product of its time and is tapering off. But that still doesn’t solve the San Fran problem, which is where anti-Nimbys have the greatest point. Its silly to pay middle school english teachers $500k a year just because its a Silicon Valley school district and they need to earn that much to live within an hour of the school. The same is true down the line all the way to the lowliest McDonalds employee. Indeed, this kind of thing is important for San Fran beyond the tech boom. In some ways its only sustainable because of whats going on. You need more stratified “normal” living spaces so that there can be normalcy, and families for everyone from a janitor to a janitor app mogul.
Thus, maybe there are two problems: 1. NIMBYism; and 2. San Fran being too attractive to richies, such that even if San Fran has a normal ratio of mansions/houses/condos/apartments it simply has too many rich people so it needs to kick them out. If thats the case, then they should just enact super high progressive income taxes, then they will end up with the correct Millionaire/Teacher ratio in driving distance.
Yeah, there are already some real success stories that are very distributed. Elastic is one of them; GitLab is another.
Apparently one of the things that make being distributed difficult is VC resistance. For all their talk of disruption, they tend to be strikingly wedded to doing things the way they have always done it. And part of that is being able to drive to the companies they invest in for meetings with management. Hopefully that will start to change as younger members who see distributed work as normal are elevated to the partner level.
Yes, I have vague plans to write a post that sketches out pretty much the same territory you’re mentioning, so thanks for the thought you’ve put into this.
A Much-More-Than-You-Wanted-To-Know-style post about the effects of building more market-rate housing would be awesome. I was hoping we’d get something like that out of the adversarial collaboration contest (there were a few proposals), but no such luck.
My simplest pro-NIMBY argument is that there’s a general push to facilitate “seeing like a state” has downsides, and the communities/groups/interests that effectively push NIMBY-type politics are often the best or even the only effective political check on centralized power’s desire to see like a state.
I think Denver actually is on its way to becoming another tech hub, mostly via Boulder.
as if economics was some kind of rigorously quantitative field, as opposed to ‘astrology for dudes’
I’m a pretty passionate YIMBY, but this alone tells me there is no rational discourse to be had here.
That quote was especially hard to take coming from someone who talks about “demand” as if it were a scalar and “affordable” as if it were a Boolean.
I mean, I’m pretty comfortable with it. The consensus view that even many economists now embrace is that economics to date has been a largely theoretical and not empirical field, and that it’s going through a revolution with better data access now but it’s certainly not, like, a hard science. Ask any chemist or physicist you know what they think about the methodology and rigor of an economics paper. It’s pretty well established that they have little predictive power and mostly just make ad hoc justifications for phenomena
If it’s such a consensus view even among economists, it’s strange that I’ve never heard of it. I’m not an economist at all, but I do follow it on a hobby level.
Do you have a list a of a few reputable economists who have said so publicly?
Let me try to not (only) be a condescending asshole: “Economics” describes a large number of disciplines, with variable levels of success, but the main division is between Macroeconomics and Microeconomics.
Macroeconomics is a very difficult field of study, and may be in part impossible as a science, since the object it studies is aware of its findings, and changes itself to make them invalid as soon as they’re known. You may have heard people talk about this and overgeneralized.
Microeconomics, which might better be called “price theory” is a quite solid hard science which has produced a lot of deep and important insights the last 1-2 centuries. I’d be very surprised if you found an economist who denies this. There is of course still more to discover, but that’s true of Physics as well.
The NIMBY/YIMBY debate is solidly in the Microeconomics realm!
Why does your field need a journal?
Okay then. It’s your right to be obnoxious but only at the cost of your being convincing.
For me it was the use of “techbro” in the same paragraph.
Your first point does not make sense. If building new housing does not lower prices how does it induce new demand?
You could say that given high demand building new housing will not lower prices enough to make a huge difference but it would make a small difference.
However, even if the price lowering is small, it is still a large increase in utility since the bay area is the best place to live for a certain type of person and more housing would allow more of those types of people to live there. The tone of your post seems dismissive toward that type of person but I see no reason to not factor their utility in beside prejudice.
“Again, more supply only reduces average rents *with the same level of demand*. But if the Bay Area is the most attractive place in the US to live for young techbros, more apartments simply means more people can live there- completely negating any type of pricing advantage.”
If the cost of living didn’t fall, what would cause the increased demand? You can’t just assume that more people buying proves that there is more demand. To give an example, there were a lot more buyers after they deregulated the airlines. This did not “cancel out” the price-reducing effect of the deregulation, because it didn’t reflect truly greater demand.
“If one were designing the US from scratch, who would say ‘hmm yes, let’s put almost all of our nation’s technical capital right here in the most earthquake-prone part of the country, this seems like an excellent location’. I mean, we know with a high degree of certainty that California will suffer a very strong and damaging earthquake within the next century of less- just a question of when. Spreading out our urban strengths in multiple cities enhances redundancy against long-tail risks.”
In countries with first world building standards, you’re not going to get hundreds of thousands killed in an earthquake.(c.f., Japan)
Killed, no. It can still be incredibly disruptive. (On the other hand, about 1 in 12 New Zealanders lived in Christchurch at that time IIRC, and San Francisco is still well short of that point.)
It is somewhat less quantitative than e.g. physics, and vastly more quantitative than e.g. every argument you are putting forward here.
For example:
Completely negating any type of pricing advantage? How do you expect this to actually happen? Yes, more people can live there, but how does it come to pass that more people will live there?
In order for more people to live in the Bay Area(*), people who presently do not live in the Bay Area and would not have moved to the Bay Area if the status quo persisted, will have to change their mind and say, “Oh, in that case, I’m going to move to the Bay Area after all”. What’s going to make them do that? What sort of thing do you consider when you decide whether you ought to move to a place?
Approximately nobody counts the total number of homes in a city vs. the total population of that city, in deciding whether to move there. And nobody says “I will move there if there are empty homes I could move in to”. There are always empty homes you could move into. There’s always someone who left their apartment last week and whose landlord hasn’t found a new tenant yet. Each and every person you think might move into the Bay Area next year if the number of apartments goes up, could have moved into the Bay Area last year. They didn’t.
Because they didn’t think they could afford it, and probably rightly so. The one and only aspect of the real estate market that any one person considers when deciding whether to move into a desirable area is, “how much will it cost me to buy or rent an acceptable home”? Which differs from person to person, of course. The lower you set the price, the more people will say “yes, I can afford that and will move there”. And the decision is made one person at a time.
And that’s the only financial factor that matters. Not total housing stock vs. population, but the rent for the next suitable apartment on the market. If you imagine all the new apartments filling up because all the people who didn’t move to the Bay Area last year, instead move next year, then the only thing that will make each of those people decide, one at a time, to make the move, is if the price comes down. If the price stays the same, their decision will stay the same, and they decided last year to stay away.
More apartments means lower rents, EVEN IF people from outside your community are now saying “I want to move into those apartments in that community”.
This is basic Econ 101 stuff, and you’ll look a lot less foolish if you familiarize yourself with it before you start talking about economic matters.
* Neglecting the idea where people in the Bay Area decide to pair up and make babies faster than the geezers die off, because I know I’ve linked to the local population period before.
+1 for explaining supply and demand in practical, non-magical terms.
It’s not necessarily fair to say that housing prices are the only factor, though. People could be moving because of a job (it’s how I ended up in the Bay Area), possibly one that pays enough to offset the higher housing costs. I think that’s what Devon’s original post was getting at (that, and denser areas can support a greater quality and variety of businesses).
The argument I’ve always heard is about elasticity. If the current rent is $2000, and there are a million people waiting to jump in once it becomes $1999, then it’s unlikely to get to $1998 any time soon. Even though those numbers are obviously exaggerations and simplifications, my impression is that something like this is going on that will make it very hard for moderate amounts of new housing to lower rents significantly.
But the price has to go down to $1999 at least, or nobody changes their “meh, don’t bother to move to SF” decision and the new apartments sit empty and the landlords all feel silly for not knocking a dollar off the rent. So, yes, more apartments means lower rent.
By more than a dollar, because as you admit, you greatly exaggerated the numbers. If you admit that economic cause X inevitably produces effect Y, but then knowingly and grossly exaggerate something that reduces Y so you can say “…and thus Y is negligible and nothing changes”, then I think you have departed from the path of wisdom.
So don’t do that. If there are, say, 100,000 new apartments built in San Francisco last year, how much does the rent actually have to come down for a hundred thousand actual people who last year said, “San Francisco is nice and I’d totally move but for the single fact that it is too expensive” to change their mind?
Not understanding Paul Zrimsek, I poked around for price elasticity of demand in the Bay Area, and found this link reporting on an apparently very well-received model for SF rents that uses three variables only: employment, wages, and the number of housing units.
I don’t know what current construction rates are like, or whether doubling them (or even boosting them by 50%) is within the realm of the possible.
Okay, looks like the housing supply in SF increased 12% from 1996 to 2016 (link), or around .6% per year.* So if you could push SF to boost that rate to 1.2%, that’d represent a doubling of SF’s build rate. Hold that boosted rate to 2025, and per my earlier link, you cut 2/7ths off of SF rents. That doesn’t seem out of the range of the possible to me, not at all. So, for the folks who argue against NIMBY here, what’s your data/model on the other side?
* My quick back of the envelope to put that into an annual increase… My link gives 12% growth from 1996 to 2016, which is 20 years. 1.057 ^ 20 = 1.12.
I’m giving a possibility proof of how supply can go up without cost going down significantly.
I think the numbers support that this is true. Yodelyak is imagining absolutely complete YIMBY victory (I don’t know if anyone thinks we can double housing), and even so, all it means is if we really stick to it for a generation, my children will have apartments that are only somewhat unaffordable, if nothing else gets worse. As per yodelyak’s link, everyone interprets the study he cited as an argument against supply being very influential.
The same is true of this Fed study, which finds that adding 5% more housing would lower rents by 0.5%.
The same is true of this model which finds that in order to get median rents below $800 (plausibly a target for being affordable for the lower and middle class), San Francisco would have to dectuple its construction and continue at that rate for ten to fifteen years.
I agree this is better than nothing, but if some people are arguing for rent control or public housing or something, I don’t think it’s fair to say “No, just build more houses!” as a counterstrategy when that won’t make anything affordable without implausibly large increases sustained over decades.
I don’t think it makes a lot of sense to study San Francisco in isolation when discussing housing issues. It’s a small part of a larger urban area. Is there any particular reason why every municipality in that area needs to be affordable to people with Joe-jobs? Probably not.
I suspect it would be possible to make the Bay area’s housing problems much more manageable, even while leaving the existing low-density areas as they are, by building up a ring of high-density areas around them, with good transit connections for commuters.
Of course, even then, it would help if the low-density areas were allowed to densify, however slowly.
The estimates for price elasticity of demand that I found with a bit of poking around online were generally -0.5 or less-negative (long-term; short-term demand is even less elastic). So if applied to San Francisco’s approximately 200,000 rental units, your 0.05% rent decrease should eventually bring round about 50 new renters citywide.
@Paul Zrimsek: I don’t understand how you’ve presented these numbers. (I have an undergrad degree in econ. from a good school, but am not professionally an economist.)
John Schilling’s question makes sense to me. The independent variable should be “housing in SF (bedrooms for rent)” and the dependent variable should be “monthly rent (dollars)” or something like that. You seem to have presented rental units as a fixed number (200k) and declare a price decrease (But but but prices are set by markets! They go down for *reasons*!) of .05% (That is very small! Did you mean 5% or .5%?) and that causes more renters to move to the city (even though there are no additional beds for them, because you set the rental stock at 200k and haven’t changed it!)
Do you see why what you wrote is hard to parse?
@yodelyak, I couldn’t reply to your comment, but I think the 0.05% here is just referring to the tiny decrease of $1 from a rent of $2000 to $1999 used in Scott’s example above. With Paul’s elasticity number, he’s calculating that each dollar decrease in rent makes the city affordable for ballpark 50 more renters.
Even in that exaggerated example, a lot of people got housing who would not otherwise have it.
Concretely, if the “moderate increase” is 10,000 units, and 2.4 people live per unit, 24,000 unhoused people got housing. That’s a big net positive as I see it!
Not only that, but it means a decrease in demand in other cities that these techbros would have chosen to live in otherwise.
Somewhere, someone is going to benefit if you build more places to live. Places to live are a real form of wealth for society.
This is a good post. I’m an outsider to the whole YIMBY discussion (I live in a smallish city), but from what I’ve heard the arguments do seem simplistic.
Let me offer an example that Californians may not be familiar with. In Tennessee, there’s a city called Oak Ridge that the US government built from scratch in the 1940s as a nuclear research hub. Its population went from 3,000 in 1942, to 75,000 in 1945.
Two things can be learned from this. First, as you pointed out, increasing housing can induce demand, by attracting more people, jobs, and businesses. Today, its more expensive to rent in Oak Ridge than it is in the near-vacant farmland a few miles down the road. I doubt that even the most contrarian opinionator would dare to say this has nothing to do with the housing construction of 1942-1945.
And second, it is evidence that the US government was historically capable of building a minor tech hub out of nothing but farmland. Today, a concentrated effort in a mid-size city would at least move the dial, assuming the government was willing to make significant investments like it was in the 1940s. While its unlikely that the government would be able to amass the resources to turn, say, Columbus Ohio into the next San Francisco, it could at least take a bit of the pressure off, by shifting where the jobs are.
Yes, but that’s not really about housing– it’s about jobs. There are plenty of cases where single large employers (government or not) became the seed for industrial or tech hubs. On the other hand, I don’t know of any case where someone just built a ton of housing and got the jobs to follow it. The causation normally goes in the other direction.
The causation is multi-directional. More housing means more people, which means more jobs (positive externality, as you say). And conversely, a job in a city without affordable housing, means no job in that city at all (since you must leave).
This is why you can’t necessarily say that building more housing will decrease home values, because you don’t know if it the increase in housing stock is enough to offset the demand you are inducing.
If the government had built the research center but not the houses, telling everyone to commute from Knoxville, then the original thousand or so houses in the area would be even more expensive than they presently are, thanks to all the people bidding up the price to avoid the commute.
More jobs means higher rent. More homes means lower rent. It really is that simple.
That’s nothing more than a just-so story. Another alternative, is that Oak Ridge would have been a massive failure without the corresponding houses being built, and worth nothing today.
It’s really not that simple. And the reason is because of basic supply and demand:
More houses -> more people -> increased demand -> higher rent.
Your alternative only holds true if the increase in supply outpaces the increased induced demand, which you can’t say for certain.
So economics is “astrology for dudes” but your “top” arguments are just things you thought up. You don’t have any kind of empirical study supporting your arguments. You can’t just criticize economists for being theoretical and then do that exact thing.
Original reply got eaten. I’ll try it without the links.
1. That’s not what we’re seeing. In the face of increasing housing supply, rents in New York City and Los Angeles have either flattened or slightly declined in the past year or so, not continued to increase. Economics still governs housing.
I don’t disagree with the idea that having more widespread prosperity and tech clusters would be good. But you’re just trying to export the problem rather than solving it, and it won’t work – NIMBY movements will and have arisen in cities outside of the big coastal cities as well. So you end up instead working on greenfield development – typically sprawl – with all the negative environmental consequences that entails. Actually fixing the problem would entail the federal and state governments moving to aggressively restrict local governments’ incredible amount of power over local housing regulations (which makes them very prone to being pulled under the control of local wealthy cliques of homeowners). To a lesser extent, it would also involve actually allowing some of the low income housing types that existed until they were banned or de facto regulated out of existence in the early 20th century.
Other countries exist! In particular, the UK, South Korea, and Japan exist. And they all only have one dominant city. When you expand out to four you are looking at huge swaths of the world. At least acknowledge and distinguish instead of pretending the US is the only country that exists and so we have no choice but to hypothesize in a vacuum.
I’m not sure why you gave those three examples; so far as I’m aware, none of those cities have ever had a major natural disaster?
They all have one city that dominates their respective nations financially, technologically, and culturally and also as it happens are the respective seats of government.
Also: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1855_Edo_earthquake
Yes, I get that, but how are they relevant to the question of whether or not it is really wise to centralize that much? (“If the UK, South Korea and Japan all jumped off a cliff…”)
… the 1855 quake might well be relevant, since as near as I can guess about 1 in 27 of Japan’s people lived there at the time. Except that (a) for all I know, the impact on Japan’s economy was in fact disastrous, the Wikipedia article doesn’t say; and (b) I’m not sure how much we can generalize from Japan’s 19th century economy to the modern day.
We aren’t nearly as centralized as those countries. I’m hard pressed to think of a first world nation that’s less centralized along those axes than the United States, though admittedly adjusting for population is tricky one here.
We have three top tier metropolitan areas — NYC, LA, and Chicago plus a separate large and influential seat of government district plus two high tech specialist cities (SF and Seattle) that together serve as the headquarters for 5 of 5 of the top largest companies in the country. Then we have however you want to characterize Houston and Dallas. While not my favorite places, they certainly aren’t dying backwater has-beens living in the shadows of more dominant cities.
What other first world nations come close? The only ones I can think that would even be in contention are Germany and Canada.
If it is such a bad idea for the future of the nation to have even this level of centralization wouldn’t we expect one of the many first world countries that are even more centralized to have already suffered permanent decline due to their even more highly centralized natures?
Ninja’d by Brad on the Edo Earthquake, but why are you limiting this to natural disasters? If you’ve got one premier city and you have neighbors, then your neighbors may well observe that, nice city you’ve got there, shame if something were to happen to it.
One can argue that it is foolish to put so many of a nation’s economic eggs in one basket, but as Brad notes we do have the data to look at. The economic concentration provides great dividends in time of non-disaster, and nations can bounce back from the destruction of their premier cities quite quickly.
That’s a more convincing argument. Thanks.
Also, if the “anti-NIMBY” movement is just about housing in San Francisco, then the United States has maybe fifty years before it goes from BANANA(*) Republic to Mad Max. San Francisco isn’t the only city with a housing crunch, and housing isn’t the only thing being driven down and/or out by the NIMBYs.
But yeah, Bay Area, maybe they will come up with a good idea and use it exactly and only to solve their one immediate problem and say “mission accomplished”.
* Build Absolutely Nothing Anywhere Near Anyone
As far as The City and County of San Francisco goes my first comment to a SSC thread addressed some issues about more building in The City, which I’ll re-post here:
Amusing article.
People really didn’t understand why people want to live in The City, and that demand compounds?
Besides, I’ve spent a couple of years working for The Port and The Department of Public Works for The City and County of San Francisco, and note something that the “Just build more” types don’t explain away is the real physical infrastructure limits as well as the political ones to housing more people in San Francisco.
First, in an already crowded city, people don’t want to lose their parks, so you can’t build there.
Second, Treasure Island, and by the old Hunters Point Shipyards are toxic places to build, cleanup will be extremely expensive, that’s why there isn’t more new housing already!
Third, during heavy rains the sewage treatment plants are overloaded already and Federal limits on high much untreated sewage can go into the Bay are exceeded.
Hope for more droughts if you want to pack more people in here!
Expand the sewage treatment plants?
On what land, and with what money?
Plus the pipes under the streets are already way past due for replacement (many are more than a century old).
physical infrastructure limits as well as the political ones to housing more people in San Francisco.
But having said that, I have indeed read of at least one town (Brisbane) that the limits to more housing are indeed political not physical, and if left to the market more houding would’ve already been built there, but unless the State overrides the local governments I don’t see much hope for relief.”
What I’m wondering about is how Silicon valley moguls haven’t crushed NIMYism by now. Who are these locally connected rich home owners that have more political clout that Jeff Bezos?
Jeff Bezos lives in Seattle, but I take your point.
My guess is that rents aren’t a major pain point for Silicon Valley companies at the moment. Good software engineers are hard to find for reasons that have little or nothing to do with housing, and they’re in very high demand, so salaries (yes, even starting salaries) have gone up to the point where Silicon Valley housing seems pretty affordable.
There are also political reasons for Silicon Valley companies not to make a big issue of housing. Image is a big concern for them, so they don’t want to start a fight with local governments that will make them look bad. It’s also possible (I’m not well informed on this) that they’re getting sweet deals in other respects, e.g. taxes, and don’t want to rock the boat. Anyway, what political capital they have goes toward securing new office space. Commercial property in the Bay Area is even harder to find than residential.
As far as the locally connected rich homeowners go: 1. almost every Silicon Valley homeowner is rich by definition, and 2. city government is disproportionately dominated by who shows up– i.e. longtime homeowners with time on their hands who live downtown, not 20-something renters with long workdays and no idea whether they’ll still be there in five years. Mountain View, where I live, is 60% renters by population, but I bet the ballots in local elections are >50% homeowner cast, and as far as I know all the city council members are homeowners.
1. But what happens if more units are no constructed, and demand increases? San Francisco is not the most expensive city in the world, so it’s hardly like they have reached some kind of price ceiling beyond which demand simply will not rise. Perhaps denser cities will only succeed in maintaining house prices as more and more people look to migrate to the so-called tier 1 cities, but even that is a clear improvement over a further rise in house prices.
And on the subject of the most expensive cities in the world, why do you frame your argument as criticising the “anti-Nimby movment”, but then proceed to talk only of San Francisco? YIMBYism is a national and international cause, and even if you have specific arguments against more building in the Bay area, there are plenty of people in Vancouver, or London, or Sydney that will benefit from an increase in housing supply. In fact, the only mega city that doesn’t have to worry about massive rises in housing costs is Tokyo, a city with many of the same structural issues as San Francisco (hard limit on physical space, risk of earthquakes) but one whose sensible building regulations have defeated the massive housing cost increases seen everywhere else.
2. Again, if you just want to make a San Fran or US argument that’s fine, but not every country has a bunch of mid-tier cities ready and willing to absorb the excess masses. In the UK, London is so dominant that it would take decades of work to bring up a Manchester or Edinburgh; far easier to just increase supply in London.
3. A fair point, but I think you overestimate that potential damage of an earthquake. Earthquakes largely cause building damage, not people damage, and for those businesses that are harmed they are unlikely to place much of their value in physical assets in any case. A modern tech firm is going to have dozens of redundancies spread out across server farms.
4. Perhaps instead of punishing city residents with higher property prices, the US should just figure out a sensible voting system?
5. Reversed Stupidity is not intelligence. Yes, it is true that some YIMBYs have unrealistic ideas about what will happen. But plenty of people will be well aware of likely outcomes – such as simply preventing further price rises – and so you should argue against them, not against the weakest proponents of the idea.
6. As pointed out with Tokyo, much larger cities have been able to maintian manageable infrastructure and transport.
Just so y’all know, Wikipedia’s list of Ig Nobel Prize Winners is awesome. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Ig_Nobel_Prize_winners
Blue sky (ignore political feasibility) fix for healthcare? I agree with Scott that who pays for healthcare is less important than figuring out why it’s so expensive and how to make it cheap. If a doctor’s visit costs $15, setting a broken bone $25, and childbirth $100, then it doesn’t matter if poor people have to pay for healthcare out of hand.
Furthermore, I agree with Eliezer that the reason healthcare is so expensive is because government is restricting supply. Therefore, what we need is massive deregulation/delicensing of the health care industry. Let people become eye surgeons with 2 years of training, let registered nurses do doctor stuff, let computers do diagnosing, let people sell psychiatric medicines on vending machines, let hospitals be built without getting approval, eliminate residencies, allow any drug legal in Britain, Canada, or Australia to be legal in the U.S., etc…
how does this matches with countries with good public healthcare? I somehow doubt they are building illegal hospitals
IMO, like education, healthcare as an industry is so badly constructed that even the best existing examples are vastly inferior to what is possible with existing tech.
They have doctors that would be unlicensed in the US, nurses ditto, and instead of CON (state mandated oligopolies) they build based on things closer to market demand.
There’s the saying that goes something like, “the greatest trick the devil ever played was convincing people he didn’t exist”, same is true with US government intervention in healthcare. I doubt people could name many industries without more intervention. Education, electricity, roads, those are the parallels. We already treat it like a public utility, its just more politically advantageous for certain folk to pretend otherwise.
The bottom line is that there is a too many people making too much money problem. And not just 12 CEO fat cats each somehow a multibillionaire that no one noticed. Those supply restrictions lead to “good jobs” at every level from unskilled direct care, through medical billers, to nurses, and definitely to doctors. That deregulation means that there aren’t going to be several hundreds of thousands of specialist doctors all making 6+ times the median household income. And as much they like to complain about medical school debt or malpractice insurance, do the math–the savings are in no way going to make up for the loss of their monopoly rents. That’s going to be one pissed off group of doctors. Then replicate that for nurses, physicians assistants, imaging techs, etc, etc, etc.
Whether its through deregulation or government takeover or any other idea anything that works is *by definition* going to mean the loss of an awful lot of income to an awful lot of people. Which means it will be near impossible to enact.
I’ve posted (or rather, whined) previously about the state of model aircraft regulation in the US. There are some changes coming.
When last we left it, the state was that a law called Section 336 held sway. This law allowed operation of a model aircraft without a certification or a license or any of that nonsense if
1) the aircraft is flown strictly for hobby or recreational use;
2) the aircraft is operated in accordance with a community based set of safety guidelines and within the programming of a nationwide community-based organization;
3) the aircraft is limited to not more than 55 pounds unless otherwise certified through a design, construction, inspection, flight test, and operational safety program administered by a community-based organization;
4) The aircraft is operated in a manner that does not interfere with and gives way to any manned aircraft; and
5) when flown within 5 miles of an airport, the operator of the aircraft provides the airport operator and the airport air traffic control tower (when an air traffic facility is located at the airport) with prior notice of the operation (model aircraft operators flying from a permanent location within 5 miles of an airport should establish a mutually-agreed upon operating procedure with the airport operator and the airport air traffic control tower (when an air traffic facility is located at the airport)).
The FAA doesn’t like to be told it can’t totally control the air, so in December 2015, it decided to ignore Section 336 and pass a law requiring people flying model aircraft to register. This was eventually struck down as beyond the FAAs authority. Unfortunately, it was re-instated by act of Congress. Since then, the FAA has imposed every limitation it is permitted to by Section 336, plus registration, plus a few others which are not permitted by Section 336, such as prohibiting any flying within 5 miles of a Class B airport.
A bunch of stuff has gone on, but fast forward to this week. A new FAA authorization bill has come out of conference committee; it is on track to pass without amendment. This bill repeals section 336. It gives the FAA nearly full authority to shut down…err, regulate model aircraft. The new section says you can operate a model aircraft if
1) The aircraft is flown strictly for recreational purposes.
2) The aircraft is operated in accordance with or within the programming of a community-based
organization’s set of safety guidelines that are developed in coordination with the Federal Aviation
Administration. [Note that no such guidelines exist, since previous guidelines were not developed in coordination with the FAA. Until such guidelines are developed, all model aircraft flying is prohibited]
3) The aircraft is flown within the visual line of sight of the person operating the aircraft or a visual
observer co-located and in direct communication with the operator. [This is terrible for people doing autonomous or first person view flight, but it’s not a change; Sec 336 excluded non-visual-line-of-sight operation in its definition section]
4) The aircraft is operated in a manner that does not interfere with and gives way to any manned aircraft.
5) In Class B, Class C, or Class D airspace or within the lateral boundaries of the surface area of Class E airspace designated for an airport, the operator obtains prior authorization from the Administrator or designee before operating and complies with all airspace restrictions and prohibitions. [“Hello? FAA? I’d like to speak to the Administrator, Mr. Elwell, please? What do you mean he’s busy? This is IMPORTANT, I want to fly my toy helicopter.” OK, obviously that’s not how it’s going to work. Most likely it will work the way it originally worked for commercial unmanned aircraft — you fill out a web form a few weeks in advance telling them exactly where and how high you’ll be flying. And for class B they just say “No”.]
6) In Class G airspace, the aircraft is flown from the surface to not more than 400 feet above ground level and complies with all airspace restrictions and prohibitions. [There’s an entire section of the hobby, sailplanes / thermal soaring, which will be made illegal by this provision.]
7) The operator has passed an aeronautical knowledge and safety test described in subsection (g) and maintains proof of test passage to be made available to the Administrator or law enforcement upon request. [So you need to carry proof you passed a test. They don’t call this a license, but it’s a license. The FAA has 180 days to come up with this test; in the interim all model flying is illegal]
8) The aircraft is registered and marked in accordance with chapter 441 of this title and proof of registration is made available to the Administrator or a designee of the Administrator or law enforcement upon request.
That’s bad enough. But wait, there’s more
“IN GENERAL.—The Administrator, in consultation with government, stakeholders, and community-based organizations, shall initiate a process to periodically update the operational parameters under subsection (a), as appropriate.” That’s Blank Check #1. They can change the rules at any time.
Then there’s subsection (f):
‘‘(f) EXCEPTIONS.—Nothing in this section prohibits the Administrator from promulgating rules generally applicable to unmanned aircraft, including those unmanned aircraft eligible for the exception set forth in this section, relating to—
‘‘(1) updates to the operational parameters for unmanned aircraft in subsection (a);
‘‘(2) the registration and marking of unmanned aircraft;
‘‘(3) the standards for remotely identifying owners and operators of unmanned aircraft systems and associated unmanned aircraft; and
‘‘(4) other standards consistent with maintaining the safety and security of the National Airspace System.
The rules for marking are really going to tick off the people flying period-marked models. Also, some of the FAA proposals require markings visible from the ground… on planes that might be just a few inches long. The bit about remotely identifying has to do with transponders — that section gives the FAA authority to require transponders which can be of arbitrary weight, size, power consumption, and expense. And of course (4) is Blank Check #2.
Summary: As of the passage of this bill next week, all model aircraft flying becomes illegal in the United States until the Academy for Model Aeronautics and the FAA coordinate on rules (these rules can be arbitrarily restrictive) and the FAA sets up the test. Once both of those happen, flying becomes legal only for those who have passed the test, follow the rules, fly within visual line of sight, stay out of all controlled airspace (including their own backyard in many cases), and stay under 400′. And the FAA can add new rules at any time, including requiring arbitrarily heavy and expensive equipment.
So it’s basically a meme: The high status aerospace engineer flies home from work over populated areas in his own plane and waves to the FAA guy as he goes to his car. The low status software engineer spends hours getting home on packed transit trains, then when the weekend rolls around, gets arrested and ruinously fined for flying a toy helicopter over an empty field.
What is the justification for this? Are they afraid of terrorists packing bombs in the thing and aiming them at planes, or are they just worried about airspace incursions and accidental loss of separations?
f.3 and f.4 might relate to mandating ADS-B transponders
On Title IX proceedings:
Sounds sensible? Uh oh, you just agreed with Whqvgu Ohgyre!
That’s not really an uh-oh. If I disagreed with all the people on the Other Side all the time, they’d be indistinguishable. Now if it was Amanda Marcotte…
Except, of course, Amanda Marcotte would never say that.
There may be other subjects on which she is sane, but she wouldn’t say that.
Warning to everyone in this thread: be very careful and don’t let it degenerate into contentless outgroup bashing
I am annoyed at the description of Ronell as “by all accounts, one of the great academic minds of our time”. The accounts of an incestuous subcommunity of postmodernists are not “all accounts”.
I dont know who that is and it doesn’t sound all that sensible at all.
1. Faculty review? Why would faculty be involved in a criminal or human relations matter? This is for police and/or HR departments. The Physics 235, Electrical Engineering 200, Psychology 215, and French 201 professors bring little perspective to such matters other than personal and political biases. Police have a high burden of proof, and HR people have an incentive to avoid litigation where courts overturn their decisions. So, including faculty is not sensible at all, its entirely not sensible.
2. Why would you respect confidentiality of claims? Confidentiality actually only has two real benefits: 1) Allowing a statement to be objectively evaluated; and 2) Preventing undue retaliation.
1) This is the use of a pen name, somewhat like how you attempted to in this post. Its kind of like how people will quote Hitler or some other hated figure to get their enemies to applaud, then reveal their idiocy, without the last part. Anonymity thus has its uses when making abstract arguments such as in the Federalist Papers. When you apply higher principles to the days current events a pen name can be useful such that readers do no pre-judge your arguments. This is why, for example, the recent Times anonymous Op-Ed was such a failure, it was short on philosophy and first principles, and long on partisanship and specific accusations. In the latter scenario a name must be attached for any credibility to attach (aka sexual harassment or rape allegations).
2) This is akin to a whistleblower. The whistleblower has a truth that he/she reveals to the public for the public good; however the whistleblower must be protected (at least temporarily) because otherwise he will be bankrupted because of internal backlash (one usually blows the whistle on his bosses). Now, its true that reporting an abuser is a public good, and its true that anonymity can prevent backlash, however there is a crucial difference in the majority of whistleblower cases vs. sexual abuse allegations in a Title IX court: proof other than the allegation, and no plausible other scenario where such evidence could have come about.
2a) I have no problem with a university expelling a man who raped a woman without the woman testifying and revealing her name given: A rape kit taken that has a DNA match; corroborating pictures of bruises and marks; testimony of contemporaneous actions from one or both parties, and a timely allegation. In that case I am perfectly fine with the school’s HR department conducting the inquiry anonymously such that the accuser submits a written statement and all other witnesses are to refer to the accuser as such. If the physical evidence and non-accuser testimony provides clear and convincing evidence of sexual assault, expel the person without cross-examination of the accuser. But that is rare, because those cases normally go to the police (or no one).
2b) This brings me to why would there be confidentiality for rape victims in this case? Well there is no compelling reason unless we live under Sharia law or a similar society. If that is the case, then you will lose regardless, so the fact that you win is prima facie evidence that you anonymity request is bunk. Now you could rebut that, but no one does because we don’t live in anything representing a world that shames this, we aggrandize it, reward it, and glorify it.
Did anyone see this article from The Hedgehog Review? “What Is It Like to Be a Man?” by Phil Christman, subtitled “Sometimes we men feel like a bad joke.”
It’s well written and thought-provoking, but it really rubs me the wrong way. I can’t seem to get my thoughts in order about it, though, so I’d like to see what you folks think of it.
As close as I can tell, it rubs me the wrong way in that it reduces masculinity to the Duty to Protect. That’s part of it, and perhaps the part that’s seeped most into the cultural zeitgeist, but not all. At risk of conflating manhood with husband-hood, and moving from cultural to religious, the Bible calls us to be servant leaders – which includes protection, but goes well beyond it, outside the realm of “lurid, bad-movie scenarios” to the everyday.
Looking at it from the outside, I think he’s generalizing his own neurotic take on masculinity to men in general.
It’s entirely plausible that he’s not the only one with his point of view, and that there are many more men with milder versions of the same problem.
However, there are other men who have different bad takes on masculinity, and yet others who have a version of masculinity which works in favor of their lives rather than against them.
You said what I was feeling but couldn’t enunciate. Neurotic is the perfect adjective in this case.
And Christ the length of it! So many words for so little substance. I’m bad, but I hope I’m not that bad.
One thing that strikes me as ironic is how chivalrous his feminism is.
My stereotype of male feminists was that they either suffer from subclinically low self interest or are cynical predators, but his case seems like an extension of exactly the same misplaced masculine values that the article describes.
In his overeager acceptance of the role of a bumbling sitcom dad, he takes the pleasure of being overly generous while avoiding the scrutiny such an act usually brings and satisfying his value of not making a big deal of his virtue.
I’m not sure if the article is only meant to satisfy this need or if we’re supposed to understand this behaviour as fellow stoic men and adopt it.
If you wish to be ungenerous, the article engages in virtue signaling and humble-bragging on multiple levels.
I will say that I just attempted to read it, but after a certain amount of it found it unreadable. I will say that I can assert with 95% certainty that I consider myself more manly than the man he holds himself out to be in the portions I read, and while many of his Headers would otherwise be quite manly, the ones I read made him appear to be not manly at all, more of an excuse making loser.
If someone has a later portion they consider compelling please direct me to it, but really this guy seems to me to be a self-flagellating loser who’s greatest achievement is being linked to by a commentor on SSC.
Somebody told me that Scott was interested in meetup attendance numbers; we had 12 in Boston yesterday. I’m not sure where else to put this, so I’m putting it here.
I have a question (a desperate one): My aunt came to the US looking for a second opinion about her cancer treatment. She was in AZ for three months and now she’s at my house and will spend 10 days here, then she’ll travel back to Brazil. Somehow she lost her last nine tamoxifen (20 mg) pills during her trip here. She is now very, very worried about missing 9 doses. She’s been taking it for one and a half years. How serious is it to miss 9 doses? What do people usually do when they forget or lose vital medication during a trip?
Obligatory not a doctor and have no specific training in oncology other than a background in molecular biology.
It is most likely inconsequential, or of such minor consequence that in the long run it is not an issue. Tamoxifen is, for laypurposes, a drug which stops oestrogen from exerting growth-promoting effects on breast cancer cells and exerts it’s own anti-proliferative effect. It does this by, in effect, inducing the production of certain gene products and suppressing the production of others. This kind of thing is a more long term effect biologically and it is not really a case of missed doses will let the cancer cells out of their cage so to speak. Yeah, ideally you keep taking it because you want to exert the effect constantly. But we’re talking about a therapy that many will be on for the order of decades, 9 days in the scheme of things is not a huge amount.
As for what to do when you lose medication – i’m not familiar with the US/Brazil health systems in this regard. I would go to a pharmacy with her original script for advice, i’m not sure if you’ll have much luck there – you could also ring a local hospital with an oncology centre for advice. I imagine you’ll run into bureaucratic walls, but it can’t hurt to try. Perhaps someone from the US might be better able to answer that.
Thank you for taking the time to answer my question. I really appreciate it.
I’m heading to sao paulo and rio de janeiro for 8 days in November.
1) Does anyone on here live in either of those two cities and want to meet up?
2) Does anyone on here have any recommendations for either of those two cities (aside from the usual)?
Thanks!
Didn’t spend a whole load of time in Rio de Janeiro when I was there (and obviously I now regret not going to the National Museum while it was not on fire), but one charming little bit of the city that I visited was the Parque das Ruinas, where they have preserved the ruins of a turn-of-the-20th-century mansion as a little cultural centre, on a hill overlooking central Rio with a great view of the city – if you’re comfortable with heights – and if not, Rio is probably not the place for you 🙂
In reading strange takes on weird issues across large swathes of the internet, I’ve seen a lot of contrasting opinions on things, but one topic about which I can recall exactly zero people dissenting despite hearing hundreds of different people’s opinions is the moral status of Elsevier and the like. I can’t even recall a single instance in which someone’s recounted a minor redeeming quality of anything they do. By all accounts this seems to be a fairly accurate assessment and I don’t know of anything to contradict the thesis that Elsevier is basically uniformly awful, but it seems worth inquiring about: anyone have a steelman of this sort of thing? I would assume that out of the thousands of people involved in some capacity with their endeavors, someone has at least tried to justify it.
The closest thing I’ve found was this comment (the only such in that thread, if I didn’t miss something), which only holds if one conditions on the idea that knowledge-seeking institutions are dangerous and thus worth inhibiting.
The way I see it, there’s a particular need that Elsevier (and company) serves – there are a bunch of important organizations e.g. funding agencies, various regulatory bodies and gov’t agencies who all (a) want a way to evaluate whether something is “good research”; (b) don’t want to have the capacity to do that evaluation themselves; and (c) don’t trust the universities or the researchers they’re reviewing or other organizations controlled by the researchers they’re reviewing to do that evaluation.
They want an outsourced way to get a number “the product of this research group is 7.3 good” in a way that’s somewhat correlated with reality, somewhat comparable across all the various disciplines, and shifts any possible blame for misevaluation to some other authority. There’s some consensus that doing it *well* might be nearly impossible, but anyway such a metric is needed and they’ll use whatever fits the needs best even if all alternatives are poor. Elsevier is providing such a service (SCOPUS), and so is the rest of the industry (e.g. Web of Science). The existing journal and review structure/process, as well as all the motivation and incentives to follow that process is deeply tied into the need to provide this service. The various incentives to avoid Elsevier (e.g. self-publishing, Arxiv, new open-access journals, etc) don’t show a credible way to fill this niche and provide this service, so in that regard Elsevier is fulfilling a real need. You could argue that perhaps in an ideal world this service wouldn’t be needed, but in our world it is considered an absolute necessity by the people holding all the cards for research funding.
It recently happened to me that something I understood to be true for a long time got completely falsified in light of pretty trivial evidence, which I came across by accident. For no obvious cultural or political reason, I went through my formative years hearing a lot about Yitzhak Rabin mainly from people casually citing examples of questionable characters turning out good in the end.
Over time I developed a mental model of his death, wherein he was assassinated (true) by a member of Hamas (false), punctuating one of the many bouts of violent conflict between Israel and Palestine. Turns out he was actually killed by Yigal Amir, a conservative jew from Israel, who vehemently opposed the Oslo Accords which Rabin signed as part of a diplomatic effort between Israel and the PLO.
Has this happened to anyone else? It’s a mixed feeling of excitement for having ones beliefs updated and embarrassment for not looking into things more, but I really like it.
I will say in your defense that the fake reality you constructed for yourself did you no harm on a larger scale (unless your were quizzed on this question and lost a job). Sometimes small misconceptions could be helpful to your interpretation of the world. Say you see an apple drop (which is by random chance), then you see some rats run and decide its time to leave the area based on the combination. Then an earthquake happens. You have become right based on luck. Same happened to you in this situation, you demonized (correctly) Hamas based on a misunderstanding.
I’m curious about how many non-academic people here have a personal subscription to one or more academic journals for pleasure.
I’m not a historian and my only connection to the field is that I studied it in undergrad, but I’m a member of the American Historical Association simply because I enjoy reading the American Historical Review. It might be possible for me to scrounge up PDFs through local libraries or something, but I love having hard copies. I’ve considered adding other journals too, but neither my income nor my living space are big enough for me to start my own academic library.
It seems likely that for STEM journals, this would be less useful due to (1) the availability of resources like arXiv.org, (2) higher cost, and (3) for hard copies, the sheer shelf space they would take up. (I’ve seen science journals on library shelves that are as much as a dozen hefty volumes per year, so I can only assume the print versions aren’t too widely distributed.) However, there are certainly people here who are interested in history, psychology, political science, etc.…
Structural Engineering Post Series
Continued from here:
https://slatestarcodex.com/2018/08/29/open-thread-109-25/#comment-663922
@Hoopyfreund covered some mechanics here:
https://slatestarcodex.com/2018/09/16/open-thread-110-5/#comment-669181
Statics (continuted)
I apologize for the long time between these posts. I got into some longer hours at work, and let this project fall by the wayside a little bit. I’d like to thank Hoopyfreund for putting it back front and center for me.
I’m going to continue on from my last post on statics. Since there were no questions or discussion, I’m going to assume there was either little interest in that particular topic, or that I made it so opaque that it was useless to people who didn’t already know the material. Consequently, I’ll fly through this one, just for the sake of completeness. My intent here is to expand a little bit on the concept of load path, to explain how we determine what the path for each load is.
In the last post, I covered how the principles of static equilibrium describe how loads are distributed to supports of a beam. I’ll talk a little bit about how loads are distributed to structural elements by an engineer.
Most loads on a structure are distributed; that is, they are some force per unit area. Floor loads are one example, where a standard floor loading for an office in the US is 50 pounds per square foot. The traditional concept used is tributary area. For example, if you have a floor consisting of a slab supported by beams, the assumption is that if you draw a line midway between the beams, each beam gets the share on each side of the line.
This assumes that the floor system is one-way. If you have an area of floor bounded by beams, if the aspect ratio of that area is over about 2:1, you can neglect the contribution of the beams on the short side, and assume the floor load is distributed to the beams on the long side. This also means that the floor can be designed by considering only the short direction–you just have to take a unit width of the floor and design it as a beam spanning the short direction.
If the area is more square, conversely, the system will be a two-way slab, and you’ll have to distribute using a more complex pattern. The traditional way is to draw a 45° line from each corner until they meet, and then draw a line connecting the meeting points. If you’ve got a square area, the 45° lines will meet at the center point, and you’ll have a triangle of tributary area for each beam. If the area is rectangular, you’ll have triangles for the short side, and two trapezoids for the long side.
One-way slabs are common in steel buildings, and two-way in concrete.
Once you have the load on each beam, you can figure out what the load each beam imposes on the member supporting it (girders or columns), and then what that member imposes on its supporting members, until you’ve gotten all the way down to the foundation.
Tributary area is used for lateral loads as well. For example, wind acts on the side of a building. The wind pressure on the outside wall is usually distributed up and down to the floors above and below. Each floor slab, then, acts as a diaphragm, which transfers the load collectors or drag struts–usually the floor beams discussed a few paragraphs ago–and the drag struts carry it to the Main Wind Force Resisting System, wich are usually one of two things: Frames, which are collections of beams, columns, and ties designed to resist lateral load. The other option commonly used are shear walls, which are walls that are solid over most of their extent–if you have a softcover book at hand, it’s easy to bend the book out of plane, but difficult to deform the book into a parallelogram. That’s how shear walls resist lateral load.
Once it’s in the MWFRS, of course, each element there transfers load as above until you’re in the foundation. Snow loads, rain, earth pressure, etc. are all similar. Seismic is a little weirder, because it’s a dynamic process, but the most common methods will ultimately boil down to distributing loads according to a set of rules and ensuring a load path. Sometimes wind can be odd, too, because you can get periodic excitation, but that’s more a concern for large or otherwise oddball structures.
Next, I’m going to move on to more discussion of building codes. I’ll have more to say on the structural sections, but I want to cover some basics on the codes as a whole.
When I was age 7, 8, 9, ‘male chauvinism’ was almost omnipresent among my peers – and the number of factual references to male chauvinism among children that I’ve come across in the next three decades, is zero.
In childhood, that it was almost omnipresent led me to assume that it is strongly based on biology.
The decades of observation that it’s virtually unreferenced makes me wonder whether that is right and what is the actual truth.
Now, to the details: What can I say specifically about this ‘male chauvinism’ among children?
It looked, acted and quacked like one.
I observed it as a heterosexual boy, and
At the same time, I found it completely alien, completely at odds with my common sense, which led me to ask myself countless questions.
What is its nature? Why am I different? What is its spread? etc. etc.
It happened in a society where females were: school teachers, mothers, distinguished professionals, a female was the head of government. Try as I might, I saw no way that this perspective on females is or can be transmitted from the adults to the children to such an extent that it dominates almost every boy.
Therefore – I reasoned – it is by all chance biologically based, and age-specific.
I would liken its moral status to the medical status of flat feet: perfectly commonplace and normal in children while pathological in adults.
I could also suggest that it may be specific to modern, settled societies and virtually absent among many hunter-gatherer societies.
But why do I fail to recall a single discussion of it.
Memory failure? My memory is apparently normal.
Lack of reading, lack of looking it up? Right now, googling about sexism or male chauvinism in childhood leads me to zero results.
Maybe it’s present in some backward environments, absent in the more enlightened ones, and the enlightened observers just fail to notice it among the unenlightened kids? Maybe …& does not look likely.
Maybe it’s a victim of political calculations related to sexual interests, and simply no one finds it in their interest to speak about its existence and wide spread?
And after I post this, a bunch of feminist witches will draw a pentagram around my name and make me condemn me to self-combustion or lifelong celibacy?
Maybe, … Even without the witch part, this whole thing strikes me as strange
You are just describing a nonentity.
Against the minimum wage:
Assume someone’s labor is worth $10/hour. What does it mean for someone’s labor to be “worth” $10/hour? See the first third of “The Cambist and Lord Iron”. The value of something is what the market will bear; it’s what costumers are willing to pay for the labor. If the most somebody is willing to pay to have you mow the grass is $10/hour, the value of your grass mowing labor is $10/hour. It doesn’t matter if you work really hard, it doesn’t matter if you have 2 children starving at home. That has nothing to do with what your labor is worth. Your labor is worth what people are willing to pay for it. And since trades are mutually beneficent exchanges, the maximum price they are willing to pay for it is the price where they are just barely getting any value out of the trade. That’s it.
So, again, suppose someone’s labor is worth $10/hour. This is what the company charges the costumer. The company then takes the $10/hour, pays the employee $8/hour, and pockets the remaining $2/hour. (Why isn’t the company paying him even less? Because the employee can quit and work for another company which pays him $8/hour.) Now suppose the minimum wage is raised to $15/hour. What happens? Well, we have already established that that company can’t sell his labor for more than $10/hour. So, at best, the company would be LOSING $5/hour by employing him. So of course the company fires him, or refuses to hire him, and now he is unemployed. Lawn-mowing was his most profitable skill (otherwise he would have already been doing something else and earning more money), so he is now UNEMPLOYABLE. He’s probably not gonna starve, but he is gonna have to get by on one or more of welfare, charity, under-the-table work, or crime. HOW ON EARTH is this an improvement?
The Marxist would note that the corporation is pocketing the $2/hour difference and calling it exploitation/stealing. So why doesn’t the guy just sell his labor to the costumer directly and pocket the full $10/hour? Coordination is hard. The company has guys specializing on advertising, maintaining a costumer list, calling other people in when the first guy gets sick, dealing with costumer complaints, etc… Which allows the guy to just show up and do his job. If he was working by himself, any hour he would be spending on advertising, organizing, etc… would be hours he would not be earning money. Plus government regulation that prevents him from selling his services directly, but that’s evil.
And yes, this generalizes all the way down to our current minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. I bite that bullet. Not only should the minimum wage not be raised to $15/hour, the minimum wage should be eliminated altogether. If I thought raising the minimum wage would ACTUALLY result in everyone earning at least $15/hr with no unemployment, I would be all for it. I’m not some evil mutant who hates workers. But it won’t. If you want everyone to make at least $15/hr, the idea you actually want is wage subsidies, not minimum wage.
I think I agree with the high-level point of view you’re presenting, but a few points here and there:
This assumes that the market is liquid enough to support this action, and that the cost to the worker of changing jobs (including whatever unemployment period there is in between) is less than the value of him working for a boss that doesn’t (outwardly) plan to lower his wage.
Or he keeps his job and his Company passes the increased costs onto their customers (home owners with lawns), who struggle to switch providers for this minimum wage service because the wage has gone up uniformly, so they bare it and the cost of living increases. Whatever job losses that follow would be proportional to the % of homeowners who start mowing their own lawns instead.
Even though you don’t explicitly endorse it per se, why would wage subsidies be a good thing?
The argument you’ve left out is that a minimum wage reduces the independent bargaining power of low skilled workers. The other facet to this is that laws which enforce equal-pay can paradoxically hurt the poor and minorities more, since for the same price a discriminatory employer will choose to employ someone from their in-group, absent any bargaining power of the minority worker to make an offer.
A couple of arguments in favour (largely to point out that people who support minimum wages aren’t all people who have just failed to think through simple consequences):
Say instead that the minimum wage in your example was raised to $9. This makes it still in the interest of the the business to employ the worker, but does reduce their profits – unless they raise their prices to maintain the profit level and pass the cost on to the consumer. This is more possible if there’s lots of competition in that particular industry and consumers could pick a business where this wasn’t done (or done to a lesser extent). Similar arguments suggest that if there are few employers in an area, the reduced level of competition in the labour market allows them to pay lower wages, and a minimum wage could increase this. See here for a (partisan) summary. Obviously this is contested by other economists.
There’s also macro-focused, slightly woolier arguments about how increasing wages for lower-paid workers can increase demand because they spend a higher proportion of their income. This seems to depend on whether rich people just sit on piles of cash, or whether you think profits do find their way back into the economy to stimulate demand just as much as wages for lower-paid workers.
I’m not necessarily in favour of minimum wages over wage subsidies/negative income taxes/universal incomes. But there are (I think) reasonable arguments that minimum wages don’t necessarily raise unemployment.
I’m not sure I understand this argument.
If it is illegal to employ a lawn-mower for less than $15, some people would decide to pay them $15, while other would mow their lawn themselves or live with high grass. In this theoretical setup, it is no good arguing how many would decide either way. But no company would pay the employees $15 while still charging the customer $10.
On the other hand, the employee’s working time is a finite resource. Human dignity would prohibit selling it for less money than needed to support himself and his family.
I’d think the real offense against human dignity would be throwing the employee’s working time on the scrap heap because its value fails to pass some arbitrary threshold. I’ve never understood the widespread assumption that anyone who can’t be 100% self-supporting ought to be 0% self-supporting instead.
Periodically browsing job ads for positions in the UK I also share the impression expressed in the subreddit that the salary ranges seem ludicrous… like, I could be a lecturer at Oxford or just work at McDonalds in the US. And everyone knows rent, food, etc. are quite expensive in London, presumably better elsewhere but I don’t think THAT much better…
So, this is probably a dumb question, but how do the British deal? Americans are probably spoiled (certainly are by world-historical standards), but we often already subjectively feel it’s hard to avoid racking up credit card bills, much less save for the future. Is this impression just on steroids in the UK? Does everyone just share tiny apartments with a bunch of people? Is there a sense it was always like that or has it gotten much worse in recent decades?
Starting university lecturer in the UK: north of £30k.
Full time (good luck with that) employee at McDonalds in the USA: on average $9/h, so less than $21k/year.
London is a huge outlier. Oxford is expensive, but nowhere near as bad as London. According to a relatively recent survey, the average renter in England and Wales spends 27% of gross salary on rent. The average in London is 49%!
Oxford is (for statistics purposes) in the South East of England, which is the second most expensive, but the equivalent figure there is about 33%.
Put another way, the median rent for a one-bedroom property was £1275 per month in London, but £675 in the South East.
Drilling further down, the 33% figure for a £30k salary as mentioned by thirqual is £833/month. In Oxford itself, that is at the low end of the range for a one-bedroom property.
There is definitely a sense that housing has become more expensive in recent decades- especially buying . But it has not got to the point of “everyone sharing tiny apartments with a bunch of people” Soviet kommunalka-style.
” Soviet kommunalka-style” I think you mispelled “San Francisco-style” here :p
There is also generally a (not really sufficient to cover the difference in costs) bonus for university staff working in or close to London, of up to £2800 per year if memory serves.
In a previous open thread we’ve had a small discussion of griefers in online games (esentially online-game bullies). The point of contention was: are griefers rare evil mutants who enjoy causing suffering or are they basically normal teenage boys responding to specific social circumstances. According to the first view, they’re a tiny, persistent and distinct group, a bit like psychopaths. According to the second view almost all of us are potential griefers like almost all of us are potential liars.
Either way, there must be some (former) griefers reading this thread. Can we get a show of hands? Have you ever done something that could be seen as griefing? Why did you do it? Would you do it again? Do you consider yourself less empathetic than the average person? In your opinion, is there a psychological profile of a griefer that is distinct from general population?
Hello. Assuming that this is allowed, here is my latest post about humanity and rationality. In this post I claim that morality is the way humans solve Prisoner’s Dilemma problems.
http://valeriobiscione.com/2018/09/23/morality-is-the-way-humans-solve-prisoners-dilemma-problems/
A nice intuition result is the following: Why the most rational action in moral problems is to behave immoraly? Because morality has been developed precisely to prevent people to behave rationally in moral problems.
Any comment and critique is deeply appreciated.