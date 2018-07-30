Links 7/18: URL Mountains

British soldier James Brooke was wounded in the Anglo-Burmese War and the military wouldn’t let him continue serving with his injury. He decided to go adventuring, got a ship, one thing led to another, and he ended up as king of the northern third of Borneo, founding a dynasty which lasted a hundred years.
You shall not make an image of the LORD your God. You definitely shall not get a bunch of people to make images of the LORD your God and average them together in order to prove something about how different demographic groups visualize the LORD your God. And yet here we are.
A study on vegetarian activism estimates its effectiveness at one pig saved per $150 devoted to activist charities (=$300/pig-year, since factory-farmed pigs live 6 months). The numbers come out to about $6 or so per chicken (=$50/chicken-year). Effective altruist Peter Hurford comments that this compares poorly to charities that work with humans under a wide range of assumptions about relative human-animal value. But it remains compatible with meat offsets; by my calculations donating $100 to the charity involved could offset eating pork one meal per day for a year.
Quanta explains the criticality theory of brain function.
Studies on fish oil in depression have been very inconsistent. A new meta-analysis claims to have figure it all out: fish oil supplements only help against depression if they have greater than 60% EPA (one of the two main fats in fish oil; different supplements have them at different ratios). Biologically plausible as the two kinds of fats may compete for transporters. Some good comments on r/nootropics, including someone pointing out that actual oily fish do not generally meet this criterion, which seems damning although I can’t really explain why.
In 1899, four reporters from the four major Denver newspapers randomly decided to fake a news story for fun. They wrote that China wanted to tear down the Great Wall and was seeking bids from US demolition companies, and each “swore they would stick to this story as fact as long as any of the others were still alive.” Eventually “the story spread to newspapers all across the country and then into Europe”. The hoax continued for decades, and in the 1940s somehow people got it into their heads that the Great Wall demolition plan had incited the Boxer Rebellion.
Related: not worth its own Reverse Voxsplaining article, but still worth calling out: Vox continues to push that terrible air rage study.
Related: The Great Tom Collins Hoax Of 1874 was some sort of weird meme where people would ask “Have you seen Tom Collins?”, and then embellish this with details like that “Tom Collins is looking for you” or “Tom Collins has been talking about you”. Apparently this was what passed for fun in 1874 and went down in history and song and a bunch of newspaper articles were published about it. This may be the source of the name of the Tom Collins cocktail.
A new study confirms my survey’s finding that women in science suffer less sexual harassment than in other fields, with female scientists reporting generally nonsignificantly lower rates of harassment than female non-scientists and engineers, and significantly lower rates than female medical students.
The Royal Game of Ur is the oldest board game in the world, popular throughout the Near East since about 2500 BC, and surviving in isolated communities all the way until the 1950s AD. They seem to have taken it very seriously: “The tablet of Itti-Marduk-balalu provides vague predictions for the players’ futures if they land on certain spaces, such as ‘You will find a friend’, ‘You will become powerful like a lion’ or ‘You will draw fine beer’.” The rules are similar to backgammon, which may be its distant descendant.
A website and forum on post-serotonin sexual dysfunction.
The ACLU, the NAACP, the nootropics community, the kratom community, and the anti-drug-war movement are all concerned about the SITSA Act, a bill which gives the Attorney General (Jeff Sessions, in case you forgot) the power to unilaterally decree any chemical that shares a mechanism with a controlled substance to itself be a controlled substance. This is a well-intentioned attempt to deal with the avalanche of fentanyl derivates (ie changing one atom on the fentanyl molecule and then saying “It’s not fentanyl! It’s not illegal! You can’t ban us until you pass a whole new law saying this molecule is illegal!), but as written it gives the government kind of arbitrary and complete drug-war-expanding power. If you’re worried, r/nootropics explains how best to contact your Senator.
From Less Wrong: A review of Elinor Ostrom’s book Governing the Commons, about how societies solve coordination problems in real life.
SCOTUS links: Slate thinks it’s been “ensured” that Roe vs. Wade will be overturned. I think my previous 99% certainty that it wouldn’t was inexcusably far too high, but still expect the court to avoid doing it openly. Other fields to watch include affirmative action, criminal punishment, gerrymandering. 538 on how Kennedy was not really a moderate, but rather a conservative who occasionally voted with liberals on a few high-profile issues. And Snopes discusses rumors that Anthony Kennedy’s son is connected to the Russia investigations – mostly true, but I would treat conspiracy theories based on this as yet another example of how easy it is to construct a plausible-sounding-but-false conspiracy theory.
Related: Democrats discuss packing the Supreme Court if they win in 2020. Some would say that arguing that if you ever take power again you should win forever by breaking all rules and abandoning all honor – when your opponents are actually currently in power and can also do this – and making this argument in the national public media which your opponents also read – is at the very least a strategic error, if not more fundamentally erroneous. This is a metaphor for everything about the Democrats right now.
Enopoletus has done some good work making Angus Maddison’s GDP data more accessible (1, 2)
Katja Grace on Meteuphoric: Are ethical asymmetries from property rights?
Therapists do not seem to achieve better results when they follow the rules of the school of therapy they are practicing than when they don’t. Some similar results in adolescents and a review.
A “proof” of Trump “dog-whistling” white supremacy recently went viral in the blogosphere and media: a DHS document had a headline reminiscent of a white supremacist slogan. If this sounds kind of weak, the clue-hunters buttressed it with undeniable proof: a statistic in the article said 13 of every 88 immigrants making a “credible fear” claim were accepted in the US. Using 88 as the denominator of a fraction is inexplicable except that 88 is a Known Secret White Supremacist Code Number (88 = HH = Heil Hitler). Somehow we reached the point where only Free Beacon did any investigative reporting; they immediately found that the document used 88 as a reference to another statistic where 88 out of every 100 immigrants made the “credible fear” claim in the first place. Then another tweet went viral noting that the DHS document had fourteen bullet points and fourteen was definitely a Known Secret White Supremacist Code Number; high-powered investigative reporting revealed the document only had thirteen bullet points. The original tweeter then argued that
this was proof the DHS was in league with the Devil an unbulleted paragraph was written in bold, which was sort of like a bullet point. I continue to believe this kind of thing is the modern version of looking for pyramid shapes to prove politicians are part of the Illuminati.
I don’t know if everyone is getting constant ads for ELYSIUM BASIS on Facebook, or if they just have me pegged as an anti-aging supplement kind of guy. But here’s a review of the legal and business irregularities of Elysium and how they’ve failed to fulfill their promise. Most people I read seem to think if you want nicotinamide riboside (Elysium’s star supplement) you should get it directly from the manufacturer under the brand name Niagen instead of taking a branded combination nootropic.
Gwern reviews On The Historicity Of Jesus. Short version: the prose is annoying, but the case that Jesus was completely mythical (as opposed to a real teacher whose deeds were exaggerated) is more plausible than generally supposed.
If you’re interested in AI alignment, you should be reading Rohin Shah’s AI Alignment Newsletter; future editions available on Less Wrong.
I wrote a while ago about Luna, a planned dating site that would involve a cryptocurrency-subsidized market in message-reading. There was some debate about whether they would ever make a product, but there is now a sort of use-able poorly advertised beta.
California has banned local communities from instituting soda taxes. The state claims it was driven to this extreme by the soda industry’s threats to start a ballot proposition to ban local communities from instituting any new taxes at all without a two-thirds majority. Experts predicted such a proposition would be pass and devastate local finances, so the state gave into blackmail and banned soda taxes, prompting the soda companies to back down on their ballot initiative. This makes no sense to me for several reasons, most notably that if a proposition to ban local taxes would so obviously pass, then you’d expect someone other than soda companies to propose it eventually. What about Republicans? Isn’t this the sort of thing they’re usually into?
Psychology’s gender problem gets worse: 90% of people entering the field are women, and research on female-specific issues outweighs male-specific issues four-to-one.
Tolkien started working on his fictional world after a semi-mystical experience he had when reading an Anglo-Saxon poem containing the line “Hail Earendel, brightest of angels / sent over Middle-Earth to mankind”
Colombian study finds that, among criminals “on the margin of incarceration” (ie whether or not they get imprisoned depends on whether they get a strict vs. lenient judge), their children do better (as measured in years of education) when they are imprisoned, presumably because they were bad parents who had a negative effect on their children’s lives. This one probably isn’t going to end up in any Chicken Soup For The Soul books.
A neat way of representing city street orientations.
There’s been a shift among some of my YIMBY friends to being more willing to acknowledge that building more housing may not decrease housing costs very quickly, effectively, or at all (short of implausibly massive amounts of new housing). Devon Zuegel presents one of the arguments.
This answers a lot of the questions I had about Piketty and straight-line growth: Steady-State Growth: Some New Evidence About An Old Stylized Fact. Confirms that some countries not only recovered from WWII but seemed to get a permanent boost from it. I want to see more on this theme.
“Campaign spending doesn’t help candidates get elected” is one of the most-replicated and least-believable findings in political science, so I guess it’s nice to have a new list of 49 experiments confirming it.
Ozy on three ways of dealing with sexual harassment and assault. Even though both Ozy and I are somewhat against callout culture, I find Ozy’s criticisms of it weak; I think the reasons it is bad are illegible and hard to communicate rationally. Their third method, which they call “expulsion”, is better described as “centralized authority” and (contra the post) can easily work even without a specific space to expel people from; if the authority is powerful enough, it can implement authority-backed public callouts and ostracization. I am disappointed the communities I’m in haven’t gotten more formal institutions for this.
The FDA mulls making current prescription-only drugs non-prescription. I admit I am really shocked by this development and had no idea it was even in the Overton Window. I am vaguely emotionally in favor of it but don’t know enough about statins to have strong views on that class in particular.
Anisha on Less Wrong offers A Step-By-Step Guide To Finding A Good Therapist.
This is exactly the kind of thing that doesn’t replicate, but it rings true to me: Performing Meaningless Rituals Boost Our Self-Control Through Making Us Feel More Self-Disciplined.
Zvi talks about his troubles hiring a nanny, how incompetent most job-seekers are. Two important lessons I take from this: first, if you hear that a hundred other people have applied for the job you want, this isn’t as much reason for despair as it sounds. Second, if you (like me) have heard the advice “show interest in the job/company you’re applying for”, you don’t necessarily need to agonize about exactly how best to express your enthusiasm – the advice is probably aimed at morons who apply for places without even caring what industry they’re in.
@atroyn on Twitter: Things That Happen In Silicon Valley And Also The Soviet Union. Good fun; less culture-war than it sounds.
Two San Francisco supervisors move to ban free workplace cafeterias, obviously directed at tech firms. They argue free cafeterias are denying business to local restaurants and (as per Supervisor Peskin) “depriving [techies] the pleasure of mingling with the rest of The City”, which is impossible for me to read in anything other than a cloying sarcastic bully voice. @theunitofcaring has a typically thoughtful and compassionate take on this. I am less thoughtful and compassionate and my take is wanting to start a petition to ban San Francisco City Supervisors from having kitchens in their house. It’s literally stealing from the restaurant industry! [EDIT: Commenter “Jeltz” has made the petition].
Did you know: even though phrenology is notorious as an example of a debunked scientific field, nobody had actually bothered formally checking whether or not it was true until this year. Now neurologists armed with modern MRI data have looked into it and – yeah, turns out to be totally debunked.
Your regular reminder that the IRS could easily calculate how much each American owes in taxes and send them the bill without any tax preparation required, but tax preparation companies like Intuit and H&R Block keep successfully lobbying against this to
“stop depriving citizens of the pleasure of mingling with the tax preparation community” preserve their business model.
States consider banning fast food companies from banning employee poaching. No-poach agreements were created to prevent people with trade secrets from disclosing them to competitors, but has expanded to the point where companies use them to prevent McJob workers from going to other McJobs that will pay more. The new government initiative seems to be in the ordoliberal spirit of government regulation that strengthens market principles and makes them work more smoothly.
Blogger who wrote “there is no crisis in the humanities” article in 2013 now writes Mea Culpa: There Is A Crisis In The Humanities. Humanities degrees as percent of college degrees have dropped from 7.5% ten years ago to only 5% today. Time course and major distribution don’t seem to support hypothesis that it’s related to culture-war-type issues; does support a narrative where after the 2008 recession people switched to majors they thought were better for getting jobs. But for some reason the exodus continues even now that the economy is improving.
Marginal Revolution has been especially good this past week. See eg their posts on how household income explains only 7% of variance in educational attainment, changing migration patterns to Europe and a Cowen-Smith immigration debate, non-replicating happiness research, and the history of abortion – which was mostly accepted in the US even in very religious places like Puritan New England until doctors started campaigning against it around the Civil War era.
Related: the “clown vs. chessmaster” debate around Trump still hasn’t died down. “I have just spent a week in Beijing talking to officials and intellectuals, many of whom are awed by his skill as a strategist and tactician.” But consider in the context of the Chinese government having every incentive to flatter him, and to encourage Americans to unite around him especially if he’s a clown.
Glenn Greenwald says Ecuador is planning to hand Julian Assange over to the UK. Proximal cause is
“to stop depriving Assange of the pleasure of mingling with the international law enforcement community” Assange’s protests against Spanish human rights abuses in Catalonia; apparently Ecuador and Spain are pretty close. Whatever you think of Assange, this is a stupid way for him to finally get caught and Ecuador has lost whatever goodwill it might have gained in my mind from holding out this long.
Newest big Head Start study finds significant negative effects from free preschool, which it is unable to easily explain. Hasn’t yet looked into the supposed positive non-academic findings that only surface decades down the line.
no_bear_so_low on how to quantify the economic costs of not redistributing money.
Historians during the Classical Age would sometimes speculate that certain old structures must have been built by gods or giants, so inconceivable was it to them that mere mortals could ever do such a thing. I feel the same way about some Minecraft projects sometimes; it boggles my mind to to imagine them being made by ordinary humans. The latest in this line is ArdaCraft, an attempt to simulate the entirety of Middle-Earth at 1:58 scale. Slightly complicated to make it work, but if you do, make sure not to miss Mithlond or Thorin’s Halls.
The Dodo bird verdict strikes again.
Anecdotally, EMDR therapy seems to work quite well for PTSD and C-PTSD. Not sure about studies on the topic.
The conservative position I’ve seen is basically to return it to the states, which wouldn’t require overturning Roe v. Wade. In effect, they want to remove it as a constitutional right and then let specific states (or national legislation) decide. Naturally, this will lead to something like two-thirds of states banning abortion and a large culture war fight, with the Democrats on the defensive.
The last time a president tried to pack the Supreme Court, Congresspeople and Senators in both parties smacked him down. Partisanship makes me think that might not happen this time around. If it doesn’t, we’ll see the Supreme Court reduced from the position it took in 1803 as an equal branch of government to just being an adjunct of the Legislative-Executive branches. Whether that’s good or bad, I suppose, depends on how much you believe legal scholars should steward the law against popular will. (I will say, Republicans seem to be more on the ‘legal scholars’ side and Democrats more on the ‘popular will’ side. But that makes sense: conservatives, by definition, are favored by a system that is less concerned with producing legal innovation.)
Then again, the belief that Republicans aren’t impeaching Trump due to partisanship seems a relatively weak claim to me. Trump isn’t really threatening the independence of the other two branches or the Constitution and the legislature appears to be accepting or rejecting his policies based on their own political opinions. The leader of the Freedom Caucus famously killed healthcare reform by saying, “The last person who said I had to do something was my pa. And I didn’t listen to him either!” Not exactly a submissive pose.
Cynically, I have a hard time seeing Democratic calls that the Republicans impeach Trump as anything more than wishfully hoping the Republicans will have a civil war at a time when the Democrats are very weak. Perhaps court packing, a blatant power grab, will result in the Legislative branch uniting. Or the Supreme Court making a stand. But we’ll see. It would certainly be a constitutional crisis.
I’m curious what other people think.
Roe v Wade established abortion as a constitutional right. So if you want to remove abortion as a constitutional right, you’ve got to first overturn Roe v. Wade. The constitutional right business is what the Roe v. Wade question was about, “abortion is determined by the states” is the pre-Roe v. Wade system.
I’m not a legal historian, but my understanding is that the Supreme Court has gradually taken on a more active role in our legal system over the past 200 years, starting from a point of extremely high deference to the legislature, to the modern day where Supreme Court rulings are scarcely distinguishable from lawmaking. A smack-down of judicial power in the form of looming appointments would make it more subservient and in-line with the legislature, like it was in its early days.
Strategically, I think advocating for court-packing is a better move than Scott gives it credit for. It’s not like the Democrats gain nothing from saying it: one lesson from the whole post 2016 what-went-wrong analysis, is that people want to vote for politicians who actually fight for what they believe in. Clinton’s problem was that she promised nothing, believed in nothing, and would deliver nothing more than the status quo. Saying “we’re going to give you X, whether the Supreme Court lets us or not!” is a winning line. People generally don’t care about the Supreme Court, but they definitely care about X, and they like politicians who are willing to fight for it.
And packing the court is not “winning forever”, as Scott says. Its winning until you lose control of the legislature. I mean, the Constitution is still in effect, so we would still have elections, and when the next party gets in power, they would pack the court in the manner that suited them. As for the premptive backfire threat- I don’t think its serious. The Republican coalition is too fragmented. Remember, there was some question as to whether Trump even had the votes to get boring old Kavanaugh through. (Not that I think the Democrats have any better of chance of getting a court-packing measure through if they gain power- but it does help excite voters for the 2018 election, and that’s what matters)
How you gonna lose control of the legislature if you pack the court? If the other side wins just throw their ballots out. Or disqualify their candidates as pedophiles or foreign operatives. Or turn the screws on the social media companies until they don’t allow people to advocate for the other side. Or suggest to the media folks that maybe they ought to not give airtime to bigots and extremists like the other party.
If anybody sues to stop you your tame court rules in your favor. It isn’t like the constitution is gonna jump up and scream that they are wrong. It says whatever the Court says it does.
Right now, the conservatives control the supreme court. Yet they don’t appear to threatening to throw the ballots out if the Democrats win in 2018, despite having the power to do so. Why is that?
The reason for this, is “pack the court” doesn’t mean “appoint random crazy people, so long as they agree with me”. Obviously, if the president and congress wanted to they could appoint judges who are intent on overthrowing the whole social order. But they could also appoint people to do that now, and yet they decline to.
Well, you would have to strike down Roe v. Wade in order to return abortion to the states; it was the Roe decision that took the matter out of the purview of the states in the first place, so as long as it is not explicitly overturned, the matter has not been returned to the states.
Roberts generally likes to make the narrowest decisions possible (from a legal standpoint; ones changing the status quo as little as possible), and is strongly averse to explicitly overturning precedent, especially in ways that are very public; I cannot off the top of my head think of non-unanimous cases where he’s joined a majority that overruled a precedent other than Citizens United, Trump v. Hawaii, and Janus. Unless Trump gets to replace a liberal Justice, or replaces Roberts himself, I would stick with the 99% probability that Roe won’t be overturned. I do think it’s likely that Roberts steadily reduces the law’s scope, but I don’t imagine Roe getting overturned except in the aftermath of a more explicitly religious-right President than GWB being elected.
Court-packing is, right now, a proposal at the very left end of the Democratic Party; I think it existed on the right end of the Republican Party during the Obama years. It would essentially serve to make the Court subservient to the political moment, since every incoming President nowadays comes in with a congressional majority built up over the preceding President’s midterms, and make whoever is in office at a given moment more powerful, which I think is something neither party seriously wants in such a polarized moment. Likelier departures of norms by a near-future Democratic majority are abolition or serious curtailing of the filibuster; SMLs of both parties have been reducing its scope since 2013 and it seems both parties agree it should eventually be done away with, if not right now; and Puerto Rican statehood, since it seems right now that both enthusiasm for statehood and enthusiasm for the Democratic Party on the island are at historic highs.
From the Air Rage article –
“Researcher Keith Payne has found something surprising: When people flying coach are forced to walk past the pampered first-class flyers in the front of the plane, the likelihood of some sort of air rage incident rises sharply.
In his 2017 book The Broken Ladder, Payne, a social psychologist at the University of North Carolina, argues that humans are hardwired to notice relative differences. When we’re reminded that we’re poorer or less powerful than others, we become less healthy, more angry, and more politically polarized.”
So the problem is that under conditions of inequality, the less well off people get angry/annoyed/disturbed/depressed/jealous at being less well off. The proposed solution is to make the more well off people less well off.
Why isn’t the solution to convince the less well off people to not be as angry/annoyed/disturbed/depressed/jealous at their predicament?
Maybe that very question sounds evil and privileged (maybe it is), but it seems easier to adjust some individuals’ psychological state and outlook than to restructure the entire economy and society at large.
If you take the problem away from society and down to an individual level, it seems clearer. If I had a friend who had an ok job, made ok money, had a girlfriend he generally liked, and basically had all the trappings of an ordinary middle class Western lifestyle… but who was completely miserable and constantly rambled about how much he hates his life because there are other people in the country who have cooler jobs, higher incomes, hotter girlfriends, and what he perceives to be better lives… I would suggest that my friend seek therapy and reexamine his outlook on life. I would not suggest that he join a political campaign to advocate for heavy taxes on the rich.
I think the situation is very different on those two levels. When you’re operating on a social level, you deal with laws and rules. Those can force people to do one thing and and not another, give them things or take them away, but they aren’t particularly effective at changing hearts and minds. When you’re operating on an individual level, you frequently have extremely little ability to actually change the environment you live in, but you do have the ability to have the sort of in-depth conversations and emotional connections that can actually change someone’s attitude over time.
Scott, could you please number each item in the Links posts from now on so they’re easier to refer to in the comments?
Here’s a very good music video about Tom Collins the cocktail that has less than 7000 views.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFTNuP018sw
Pfft, and you all casually dismiss “learn to code” as legitimate advice for unskilled laborers looking to improve their lot in life!
another way of representing city street orientations
Regarding non-competitition clauses in employment agreements, it’s a bit ridiculous to call these anti-poaching clauses because we’re talking about secondary labour markets where poaching is unlikely to be worth it. Regardless of enforceability, these clauses scare some people from changing jobs of their own accord. They’re just designed to make the labour markets less liquid so that employers can extract rents in the form of less competitive wages.
Thanks for the link to the Ostrom review. That was an interesting read.
Most states have already banned non-compete clauses (except in narrow situations). What’s going on here is not the creation of regulations, but the enforcement of existing laws. As Jack alludes, these clauses exist to scare workers (and to a lesser extent hiring managers), not to be enforced in court.
Retro-phrenology though, totally a thing.
Re: The Face of God link… it seems more likely the study is simply detecting what participants’ “average” or “central” face is.
If I read it right, their method was:
1. Generate an “average” face generated from 50 American faces, selected to be age/gender/race representative of the whole of the U.S.
2. Show people two versions of this “average” face, each with some randomly added statistical noise, and let them pick the one that is more “like god.”
3. Create an “average” face-of-God by summing all the picked faces together as compared with the un-picked faces, and likewise create “average” faces for liberals and conservatives.
When conservatives pick faces that are more white and old and male, they say “ahah!” and conclude they’ve learned something about how the face of god as visualized by Americans…
What they should have done, is said “ahah” and concluded they’d learned something about how when people are shown a face and asked to pick one, people pick the one that is more like the people they see every day (e.g. coastal liberals are going to favor a more diverse average face…)
Also, when people tend to pick faces that are “egocentric” (that is, that look like themselves) that shouldn’t say something about people’s “image of god” so much as about whether their “average” face is significantly affected by their own face.
To make this really interesting, get people whose faces are significantly asymmetric, and see if their image for God more closely resembles themselves as seen in photographs (and which look a little strange), or their mirror-image selves (which they see and examine closely daily, and which look like “me”).
Maybe this is a bit petty, but I just had to: Petition: Ban kitchens from the houses of San Francisco supervisors
What Democrats need to do is make a credible threat once they’re back in power to pack the Supreme Court unless there’s an agreement to pass a constitutional amendment setting up fixed terms and staggered retirement for Justices both on the Court and on the lower branches of the federal court system.
Vox is really hit or miss on quality, probably because their business model seems to be “rush out as many takes in a day as possible on a single topic that’s generating traffic, and maybe toss in some contributor pieces”.
James Brooke is one of those batshit insane colonial figures that I always assume to be fictional the first two or three times I see references to them. There were lots of people like that. See for example Roman von Ungern-Sternberg, an Austrian officer who fought on the White side in the Russian Civil War before striking out for Mongolia, where he converted to esoteric Buddhism, raised an army, kicked the Chinese out, married a princess, got himself declared khan, perpetrated several massacres, and carved out a short-lived and bloody empire with fire and sword before being caught and killed by the Bolsheviks. I swear I’m not making a word of this up. He’s like an evil fantasy protagonist.
If you read the Flashman books, they’re roughly 1/3 Flashman hanging out with those people. (The other two-thirds are Flashman running from insane 19th-century military disasters, and Flashman womanizing.)
I’ve been on the weird part of YouTube again* and found this channel with walkthroughs of tanks. Their strengths, weaknesses and how nice they are from the perspective of the crew.
*Wait, is there even a non-weird part?
I am absolutely completely ok with cities banning–if not cafeterias, at least employer subsidized cafeterias. I am pretty fed up with companies coming into a town, having their own private buses, their own private restaurants, the employees driving up housing prices. They can spend their fricking money in local restaurants or they can pay for crappy grilled cheese. Fine with me.
@ Trump “clown or stable genius” debate: “I have just spent a week in Beijing talking to officials and intellectuals, many of whom are awed by his skill as a strategist and tactician.” And it is even confirmed that Chinese politicians from highest levels of power are not clowns themselves? Lenin once said that it is enough to be a cleaner to rule whole nation, and by comparison clown has so many advantages over cleaner on that field.
@ Jesus Nazarene Best blog site about historicity of Lord and Savior that I know is vridar.org. I recommend series of posts about Paul and Ignatius. Beginnings of christianity are at least as interesting as life of moths of central Europe or anatomy of battle tanks, or even history of knots, by with I mean they are very interesting. And maybe even important.
As a political practitioner, I’ve been saying for years that money doesn’t buy election outcomes, or more precisely, that the independent role of money in electoral politics is enormously overrated.
Campaign donors don’t cause candidates to be successful, rather, they bestow campaign money on candidates expected to do well. This is not necessarily cynical behavior: winning candidates generate attractive buzz and fire up partisans.
But the authors of the paper Scott linked to goes a bit further than I did:
Certainly television commercials, billboards, campaign flyers and the like do not convert Democrats to Republicans or vice versa.
And I have argued in this space before that (specifically) presidential campaign organizations are almost powerless once the election is well under way.
For example, there is probably nothing that Hillary Clinton’s campaign could have done in October 2016 to avoid losing Michigan. At that stage, the incremental effect of another campaign speech or another mailing or another commercial is, I agree, zero.
That said, in my experience, below the presidential level, candidates of the same political party often get widely varying vote totals from the same constituencies in a general election. Voters, starting from ignorance about a given race, respond to something beyond naked partisanship to distinguish between candidates. If it’s not campaigning, then what is it?
It can be worth signalling that you’re capable and potentially willing to defect once in power, to stop the person currently in position to defect from doing so.
Re Trump and China, in my anecdotal experience living in Beijing it seems that public opinion and state media are pretty heavily on the “idiot” side of the equation. (Though the people I talk to are generally the educated upper middle class, so may not be representative.)
The state media has also been using him repeatedly to bolster its existing themes about the dangers of too much unfettered democracy (e.g. people will vote for incompetent demagogues rather than benevolent technocrats).
Regarding Gwern’s review of Carrier’s book On The Historicity Of Jesus, there was some good further discussion on the subreddit. The consensus seemed to be against Carrier, though I’m admittedly strongly biased in that direction already.
Maybe I am missing something, but this premise seems deeply flawed or at the very least investigating the wrong thing. As I understand it, the premise here is that we can make an objective determination to what a dollar is worth to people at different levels of income (why income and not wealth by the way?) and then backsolve our way into quantifying the misallocation created by everybody not having the same income.
There is a lot wrong with that conception. For one thing, it assumes that income level is the only variable that matters for determine the utility of an extra dollar. You can model it that way if you want and the output of that model will tell us something about how the marginal utility of income works, but it’s not going to give us the sum total of human happiness in regards to income.
The other big problem is that it assumes that the value of a dollar in terms of social welfare can be derived by summing up everyone’s subjective marginal utilities. And that only makes sense if you think of wealth as something that rich people keep in their vaults to swan dive into and swim around in like Scrooge McDuck. The overwhelming amount of assets held by the rich are most likely in the form of working capital for some business, either through direct ownership or through investment in some security. Even if you were to only redistribute income and leave wealth alone, you would be impacting future investment decisions.
Maybe it’s just my capitalist priors, but I find this way of thinking quite scary (scary in the sense that I feel bad that there are people who actually think this way). I’m not really worried that anything like this is going to come to fruition, but as @fahertym states above, if there is something in our hind-brains that wants to see value destroyed to spare us feeling resentment at what other people have, we’re probably better off updating our operating systems. We no longer live in the zero-sum world of small bands roaming the savanna.
tl; dr: people love free money, and pure utilitarianism values everyone the same regardless of their input to the economy, so by taking money from the rich and giving them to the poor we can raise total utility. Yay!
Except people who oppose redistribution mostly aren’t pure utilitarians,
and often assign negative utility to robbery.
But the female engineers reported higher rates of sexist hostility, which seems like the form of harrassment that feminists usually talk about in tech?