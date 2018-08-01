Cancer Progress: Much More Than You Wanted To Know

Official statistics say we are winning the War on Cancer. Cancer incidence rates, mortality rates, and five-year-survival rates have generally been moving in the right direction over the past few decades.
More skeptical people offer an alternate narrative. Cancer incidence and mortality rates are increasing for some cancers. They are decreasing for others, but the credit goes to social factors like smoking cessation and not to medical advances. Survival rates are increasing only because cancers are getting detected earlier. Suppose a certain cancer is untreatable and will kill you in ten years. If it’s always discovered after seven years, five-year-survival-rate will be 0%. If it’s always discovered after two years, five-year-survival-rate will be 100%. Better screening can shift the percent of cases discovered after seven years vs. two years, and so shift the five-year-survival rate, but the same number of people will be dying of cancer as ever.
This post tries to figure out which narrative is more accurate.
First, incidence of cancer:
This chart doesn’t look good (in both senses of a chart not looking good – seriously, put some pride into your work). Although there’s a positive trend since 2001, it’s overwhelmed by a general worsening since 1975. But this isn’t the right way to look at things: average age has increased since 1975. Since older people are at higher risk of cancer, an older population will look like higher cancer rates. Also, something has to kill you, so if other issues like violent crime or heart disease get better, it will look like a higher cancer rate.
Here’s a better graph:
This is adjusted for age. I’ve switched from incidence rates to death rates, which is bad, but I can’t find good age-adjusted incidence data. Also, notice that this graph truncates its y-axis differently than the other. Still, it shows a similar pattern of adjusted death rates getting worse until 1990 and better thereafter. Why?
Smoking! That graph is just this one plus a 20-to-30-year delay:
Through the first half of the twentieth century, improved tobacco-making technology, increased wealth, and better advertising caused order-of-magnitude increases in smoking. It takes on average a few decades for smoking to cause lung cancer, so there’s a peak in cancer (overwhelmingly driven by lung cancer) with a few-decade delay from the smoking graph. As smoking started to decline, so did lung cancer.
What about the other striking increase on the incidence graph, that of prostate cancer? In the late 1980s, guideline-making bodies suggested that doctors test harder for prostate cancers; doctors followed the recommendation, detected every little tiny irrelevant prostate tumor, and treated patients aggressively for cancers that never would have affected them before they died of something else. In the late 1990s, guideline-making bodies admitted this had been a bad idea, made the opposite recommendation, and people stopped diagnosing prostate cancer as often. If you look at incidence rates, that spike is much bigger. I’m not sure why this shows up on death rates, but perhaps the treatment itself contributed to mortality, or perhaps coroners were biased to attribute a death to prostate cancer if they knew the cancer was present.
Meanwhile, stomach cancer has declined dramatically; different sources attribute this to improved treatment for the cancer-causing stomach bacterium h. pylori, improved food processing methods, and increased vitamin C. Colon cancer is decreasing because colonoscopies remove more pre-cancerous polyps. Liver cancer increased because of a hepatitis C epidemic. A few other cancers are increasing or declining for similarly diverse reasons.
But overall cancer incidence and death rates increased up to 1990 and have declined thereafter. Pretty much everyone attributes the bulk of the decreasing death rate to improved prevention. If improved cancer treatment is contributing, it’s swamped by the social factors and we can’t see it in these data.
The most common method for measuring the effect of improved cancer treatment is the five-year survival rate – what percent of people survive five years after being diagnosed with cancer? Here are the relevant data (source):
This is the best graph I can find, but it unfortunately leaves out breast cancer, colon cancer, and several other major cancers where we’ve made important advances. It’s from 2008, but the trends shown have continued since then. Note that change in the “All Cancers” category also reflects changing distribution of sites.
That looks like progress. But this is where the early diagnosis concerns come in. They’re best expressed by Welch, Schwartz, and Woloshin, who find that among different types of cancer, secular decreases in five-year-survival-rate are not correlated at all with improvement in the cancer death rate, but they are very correlated with change in the incidence rate. In other words, why are people living longer after being diagnosed with cancer? It can’t be because we’re treating the cancer successfully – if it were, they would be linked to decreases in the number of people dying of cancer. But it must be because we’re detecting more cases of small cancers too minor or slow-growing to kill people quickly (“lead-time bias” and “length bias”), which shows up as increases in the cancer detection rate.
This study does not prove that cancer treatment is not improving. It just shows that five-year-survival-rates do not in and of themselves provide evidence for improving cancer treatment. Any signal from improving cancer treatment is drowned out by the signal from improved detection.
How do we get around this? One possibility is to investigate change in stage-specific survival rates. That is, doctors classify cancers by stage, all the way from very early poorly-developed cancers with good prognosis to very advanced cancers with bad prognosis. A lead-time bias or length bias would show up as cancers being detected at an earlier stage. So if we found that more people were surviving even within each bin of “stage at which the cancer was detected”, this would be strong evidence that cancer treatment really is getting better.
Several groups have looked into this. The best data comes from the government’s national cancer statistics clearinghouse at SEER (source):
Even within each stage, five-year-survival-rate has increased significantly from 1975 to 2012.
Closer investigations of specific cancers are similar. Stage-adjusted cervical cancer risk and colon cancer risk both show most of the modern gains in survival rate persisting.
But maybe stages are too big a bin to serve as a useful proxy. Imagine a study that wanted to prove that having more cars made you happier. They do a survey and find that people with more cars are happier, but someone objects that maybe wealthy people have more cars and wealth makes you happier. Imagine that their response is to separate people into two bins: “poor people” who make below $50K and “rich people” who make more. They find that even within each bin, cars still make you happier. But this is just a problem of too few bins: a person making $10K is still very different from a person making $40K (and likely to have fewer cars). The attempt to remove confounding with bins fails. These cancer studies generally use only a few broad stages; might this be allowing effects from early diagnosis to creep back in?
Elkin, Hudis, Begg & Schrag look into this. They find that within each stage, tumors have gotten smaller since 1975, suggesting that the staging system isn’t capturing everything we care about regarding cancer. But they find that even when adjusted for size, some of the stage-specific modern gains in cancer survival still remain. In particular, decreasing size explains 61% of improved survival in localized-stage breast cancer, and 28% of improved survival in regional-stage breast cancer. Another study on breast cancer does a similar adjustment with other ways of classifying cancer and concludes that “improvements were shown irrespective of tumor size, lymph node status, and ER status” and “the impact of screening was by nature of limited magnitude. The modified treatment strategies implemented by the use of nationwide guidelines seemed to have a major impact on the substantial survival improvements.” Another group does a simulation and finds that it’s implausible that screening-related biases are the entire source of improved survival:
The results from our study suggest that lead-time bias introduced by mammography screening does not explain the survival improvement observed during the recent decades in the Nordic countries. The absolute as well as relative bias was generally small, and much smaller than the observed increase in relative survival between 1964-2003. However, in some settings the absolute bias reached 4.0-5.7 percentage points, on a survival around 68-77%, a difference that many would see as an interesting improvement in survival.
A lot of this work has been done in breast cancer, probably because it’s had a strong push for screening recently. We would expect screening to be even less important in other cancers, but there hasn’t been as much work on it. One exception is Tong et al, who find that changes in tumor stage and size explain only 20% of improved survival rates in colon cancer, but advancements in therapy explain about 71%. Separately, an authoritative-sounding collection of colon cancer experts express their opinion that “it is possible that within-stage migration had some effect on our findings, but it is implausible as the major source of the trends we observe.”
The only contrary data point I can find is this study of laryngeal cancer, which finds worsening stage-specific survival rates for high-stage laryngeal cancer since 1977. However, the study authors note this was the only one of 24 cancer types examined to show decreasing survival rates. They speculate that maybe some kind of change in smoking behavior over this period has changed the nature of laryngeal carcinomas to favor a more aggressive type. They don’t really have any evidence for this, but given that this is the only one of 24 cancer types to show a decrease in survival rate, it’s probably something at least that unique, and doesn’t indicate a general failure in cancer treatment.
There could still be unobserved confounders. Stage alone wasn’t enough, but merely adding size to stage might still not be enough. Even the papers that look at a few more esoteric things like receptor status might not be enough. All we can say with certainty is that right now, adjusting for everything we know about and are able to monitor, cancer survival rates still seem to have increased. Tomorrow we might discover new confounders that take that away from us, but right now there is no particular reason to expect that we should.
So: age-adjusted cancer incidence rates and death rates have been going down since 1990, primarily due to better social policies like discouraging smoking. Five-year-survival rates have been gradually improving since at least 1970, on average by maybe about 10% though this depends on severity. Although some of this is confounded by improved screening, this is unlikely to explain more than about 20-50% of the effect. The remainder is probably a real improvement in treatment. Whether or not this level of gradual improvement is enough to represent “winning” the War on Cancer, it at least demonstrates a non-zero amount of progress.
I don’t want to frame this in terms of “here we DEMOLISH the pseudoscientific narrative that cancer progress is weak”. Many of the people I know who critique this research are from an older generation. They remember Nixon assuring them at the very beginning of the War on Cancer that we would have a cure within five years. If they’re really old, maybe they remember victories of that scale over polio and smallpox. If those were their hopes, it’s right for them to feel disappointed. But I come from a generation that doesn’t expect much, and I think the evidence suggests my low expectations have more or less been met.
This sort of thing makes me suspect that belief in the Singularity is an emotional response to mundane technological progress slowing down. We can’t invent medical nanomachines that hunt and kill cancer cells? Well, the Singularity AI could!
“Transportation has gotten slower both in the air and on the ground”
I definitely agree that transportation has gotten slower in the US, and it’s very plausible to me that it’s gotten slower in the air globally, but does “slower on the ground” hold throughout the developed world or only in certain countries?
Transportation is unusually susceptible to government policy changes, not just technological changes, and policies are far from uniform, especially for ground transit.
How would one go about determining the probability of more or less curing cancer by 2050?
My mother and maternal uncle were prolymphocytic T-cell leukemia patients, so the issue of advancing cancer treatment hits close to home.
.. A general cure for cancer impllies a major breakthrough somewhere, and frankly, I would find it much more likely that we stumble on a general preventative for cancer than a cure (A drug or other intervention that make cancers less likely to start) But this is not the kind of thing you can put good numbers on. A specific type of cancer, sure, the people doing research on it probably have a sense of the odds. Cancer in general? Not so much.
Even a vaccine or drug that makes a specific type of cancer orders of magnitude less likely to form would be a huge deal, if researchers working on several different cancers each come up with one.
That’s the HPV vaccine, no?
That would be an example. One would hope for a high probability of more being invented.
First, rigorously define “more or less curing cancer by 2050”.
Then, make a estimate of the base rate of similarly difficult things by finding everything that is similarly difficult that has been intended, ans looking at what fraction of those things happened.
Then adjust for evidence, which in this case looks the same as adjusting your reference class: What fraction of things as difficult as more or less curing cancer that also got this much media attention/inflation-adjusted funding/other support happened?
Basically, the same way you would go about estimating the probability of any other event. The fact that it’s life or death to you is utterly irrelevant to the math.
I find your discussion of these biases very cogent and up to date. And these analyses are probably the best way of estimating how good we are at rolling out and scaling improved methods. But what about RCTs? I mean I expect this literature to have its own set of problems with nonreplications, publication bias, etc. But at least you don’t get the lead-time bias. And I guess dead people are dead people, so maybe less room for mischief than in psychiatry.
There have been RCTs of each individual cancer therapy that shows it works as well as or better than the older cancer therapy, but this is less of a knock-down proof than you’d think. After all, most things in health care are confirmed to work by RCT, but it’s surprisingly hard to find a positive effect for health care in general (see eg Robin Hanson’s writings on RAND). So it’s good to have confirmation.
It would also be hard to calculate society-wide magnitude of progress from RCTs.
Knockdown argument, haha, as if..
Of course every approved treatment worked in some trial, but you might see diminishing returns in terms of effect sizes or number of successful trials. Or not, and of course there is tremendous potential for bias. It just seems interesting to compare and contrast. If anyone has some lit that did this, I’d be keen to hear.
In a perfect world, we’d learn whether we should redouble efforts to train doctors in new methods or in discovering new approaches. I guess comparisons across health care systems get you some of that.
Interesting backward looking data. Any take on recent new developments (immunotherapy etc.)? Seems that at least for certain blood cancer types scientists are really starting to crack the code and pump out miracle drugs, and solid tumor cancers are expected (hoped?) to be next in line. Impact wouldn’t show in stats yet, but the direction of travel seems encouraging.
(filter seems to have eaten my comment, so posting again without links)
There’s been an avalanche of work (and money, the crystallized form of work) pouring into immuno-oncology based on the broad responses seen with PD1/PD-L1-targeted therapies, but the most recent news in IO is the back-to-back failures of both Merck and BMS’ IDO inhibitor trials. This was supposed to be the next big thing in checkpoint inhibitor therapy, but at the moment it looks like an utter bust. Plenty of other irons in the fire, but the picture isn’t near so rosy as it was even a few months back.
Oncology has historically moved in waves like this, with some thrilling new paradigm shimmering over the horizon, promising an ammo belt full of silver bullets – cytotoxic chemo! TKIs! anti-angiogenesis! – which instead offers some modest progress on a subset of cancers before making way for the next big thing. IO is an exciting field to be in, no lie, but the immune system is qualitatively more complex than cancer itself and successfully harnessing it to zap a tumor without triggering some catastrophic inflammatory response might be the work of a generation.
More immediately, I’d expect liver cancer numbers to start collapsing now that hep C’s been basically cured (sofosbuvir).
I can’t agree with this comment too much! I trained in immunology in the 2000’s and there was a lot of optimism about how it could be used to treat cancer. I was a true-believer – until the evidence came out and it became clear we weren’t getting far with immune system modulation. The problem really is that we don’t understand the immune system well enough, and anything we do to modulate it is likely to produce numerous unintended effects.
That doesn’t mean it’s all bad, since better understanding of T-cell receptor signaling has led to real gains, and in non-oncology fields (psoriasis, RA) immunology research has lead to some solid gains (e.g. IL-17 inhibitors). With cancer it’s always good to take advancements with a grain of salt, because reality has a nasty habit of catching your theory and pounding it against the mat.
Perhaps this https://www.fightaging.org/archives/2018/07/oisin-biotechnologies-produces-impressive-mouse-life-span-data-from-an-ongoing-study-of-senescent-cell-clearance/ is the next big thing? Unfortunately I have not had time to dig out papers on their “programable suicide gene” but IF it works as advertised and IF cancer cells can’t easily evolve around this mechanism this might work on basically every cancer because every cancer has some unique protein it expresses [citation needed]. Unfortunately these are also two very big ifs…
Call me old fashioned, but when I see someone suggest selectively killing all my cells that express p53 I think “No thanks, I don’t want to develop cancer”. p53 is the big daddy of tumor suppressor genes. I get that they’re going on the rationale that the expression of p53 is a marker of senescence. But it does not instinctively sit well with me, I’ll say that much.
It might work, but I’d bet against this specific thing being the next big thing simply because everyone is trying to sell their thing as the next big thing and almost certainly most won’t be. I wouldn’t get your hopes up too high about this specific approach. But there might be merit to it, we’ll see.
Agreed. File this with “things that are easy to do in a mouse model but will never be practical in humans”. I have slowly come to realize that non-biologists just don’t have the training to see the myriad complications suggested by obvious-sounding interventions that are ultimately not feasible.
I’d say the most exciting current type of treatment is in precision medicine. Last year’s news at ASCO about larotrectinib was incredible. As someone who worked on those trials, I can say it felt like the future of cancer treatment. The only problem, of course, is that finding a drug that treats <1% of all cancers (but treats them really well!) is slow progress indeed. The hope for this approach is that we accumulate dozens of these types of drugs, each targeting a small percent of cancer patients, but each targeting a mutation that drives that specific tumor. This will likely take at least 20 years – even considering that many pharmaceutical companies are rushing to get treatments to market that are based on treating patients with a specific genetic marker, similar to larotrectinib.
Say this is moderately successful. Twenty years from now, after running some tests, your doctor tells you that spot they detected on your CT scan was cancer. They already sent out the biopsy for NGS testing, and it turns out you have three mutations for which we have effective drugs that target them. They skip the chemo and start you on a cocktail of all three drugs, hoping to catch the whole cancer in the same way you might lay down multiple herbicides in a field. Combined, the side effects of these drugs are easier to deal with than chemo, so it doesn't lay you up for weeks on end. You take them for a couple of months, your cancer goes away, and maybe MAYBE we start using words like "cure".
But there's no cover of Time magazine for this long-term gradual approach. Slowly, fewer and fewer people have to go through chemotherapy. More people get cancer and not only don't they die, it doesn't represent some major life-changing experience for them.
And maybe some day our children grow up in a world where they don't understand why cancer was so scary to us.
Or maybe larotrectinib is a fluke that's replicated in one or two other targets, but we mostly don't see any major advances using genetic approaches. Such is the nature of cancer research.
Polio and smallpox vaccines are much cheaper than cancer treatments. They are also more likely to affect kids, and kids are a much more sympathetic recipient of free state treatments than the general cancer patient (who probably contributed to their disease, or can be accused of that). So even if we had cancer treatments as effective as the polio vaccines, but at the current prices of cancer treatments, we would not eradicate cancer, at least not worldwide.
Most of the low-hanging fruit is gone. Every disease we eradicate will be much more costly than the previous one.
>Every disease we eradicate will be much more costly than the previous one.
The last enemy that shall be defeated is death.
And if that happens there is the new horror of having to live forever.
The last enemy to be destroyed is submaximal global utility; defeating death just buys us more time.
What if global utility reached its maximum sometime prior to homo achieving self consciousness? What if global utility will always be submaximal as long as there is a human?
Stupid question, why can’t we just look at the change in average age of death of people who have a particular cancer?
If for, say, lung cancer, we’re detecting it earlier but not treating it better, five-year survival will increase but average age at death from lung cancer will not. If treatment improves, the average age people are at the time they die of lung cancer would increase.
I’m not sure that works. Lung cancer only kills you if nothing else does so first. If lung cancer treatment remains the same, then the average age of lung cancer deaths should go up as other causes of mortality go down, allowing more people to live long enough to die of lung cancer. Not to mention that this is heavily confounded by changes in smoking patterns. If younger people are less likely to smoke, then the incidence of lung cancer among the young will go down, driving up average age.
Ah, that makes sense.
Thanks.
This probably won’t be a large effect with lung cancer specifically, since it tends to kill people quickly (though your point about age-related smoking still matters). It likely is a big confounding effect with prostate cancer since that affects mostly older people and takes a long time to do so.
I’m not sure that how quickly it kills you matters very much here. Let’s say that being a heavy smoker gives you a 5% chance of lung cancer every year after you turn 49, and it kills you exactly 1 year later. Let’s say that everyone dies of non-lung-cancer causes at 63. So a heavy smoker has a 50% chance of dying of lung cancer and a 50% chance of dying of something else. But medical advances suddenly raise the death threshold by 5 years. This raises the proportion of heavy smokers who die of lung cancer from 50% to 62.5%, and shifts the average age of death from lung cancer up some amount that I can’t be bothered to calculate.
(I am well aware that this is not a particularly good model, but it illustrates my point. Toy model, do not use for actual decision-making.)
Death rate of each cancer among people of each age group over time? I think that avoids the confounder of “only if something else doesn’t kill you first”.
5-year survival rates by age first diagnosed over time? Is that even a graph that the data is available for? What about “Age first diagnosed, of >5 year, 5-10 year, and 10+year survivors”? More aggressive diagnosis would show an increase in diagnosis and survival times with no change in death rate unless there was some benefit.
To avoid this effect, look at the percentage of people who get a given type of cancer at a given age, rather than the average age at which people get that cancer. But even then, earlier detection should move the time the cancer is detected earlier by just a few years, and it’s hard to separate from the noise coming from behavior changes etc.
> Official statistics say we are winning the War on Cancer. […] More skeptical people offer an alternate narrative.
When I read those first two paragraphs, I thought you were publishing one of the articles resulting from your adversarial collaboration contest. But nope.
One of the major things I observed at MetaMed was that the cancer death rates from rare cancers have improved much more than those from common cancers. Also, the outcomes from common cancers seem to have improved a great deal at the best clinics. One natural interpretation is that progress in beat in class cancer treatment has been rapid but for social reasons, only a few people get to be the top recognized experts in a given cancer and social pressure has prevented people who aren’t the top experts in a cancer from adopting innovations. Since only a few doctors can be the top experts in a given cancer, almost no patients benefit from the improvements in treatment of common cancers.
The rare cancers which have been treated may just be by nature more easily treatable than common cancers, however. If a cancer is common, it’s likely that it’s fairly easy for it to be caused and perhaps it has many different possible causes, which may imply fairly difficult for to be prevented or treated.
The big exception (as usual) is smoking-caused lung cancer.
Is it also plausible that common cancers are more competent? Perhaps rare cancers are the ones that people are better at fighting off and/or preventing.
Quick note about me: I work in life sciences, and have worked in precision cancer medicine in the past.
One thing to keep in mind is that cancer is a family of diseases. Progress in one area may or may not translate into others. Scott has made this clear; when I first read the headline my reaction was “we’ve significantly reduced mortality rates in colon cancer (and maybe a few others) but not in the big ones I hope Scott points this out” and I was pleased :-).
We have also made a lot of progress in treating childhood cancer, good discussion at from cancer.gov. (That page uses 5-year survival rates, and raw mortality rates would be better, but I expect the bias discussed above doesn’t apply as strongly to youth since we don’t screen them, and also treatment has improved a lot for 0-4 year olds and we don’t test before birth so 5-year survival should be an unbiased metric. Raw death rates here, there’s been a 25% decrease since 1990. That’s going to be a mixture of barely any progress in some cancer types, combined with a lot of progress in others, just like adults).
Regarding lung cancer, cancer immunotherapy has been all the rage recently, and it’s most applicable to lung cancer. Checkpoint inhibitors have been massively successful in treating previously-untreatable cancers. This has meant increasing the 5-year-survival from 0-5% to 20-30%, in terms of raw cancer deaths anti-smoking efforts are much more effective (EAs take note). Still, for somebody who gets lung cancer, 30% chance of survival is much better than 5%. And if that success can be repeated the survival rate could get much higher.
I expect that trend to continue. “Breakthrough” treatments are at best going to increase survival rates by 10% in a limited set of cancers. Note also that this is fucking huge, and it only started happening in the last decade. This is way more progress than in the 90s or 00s. So progress is accelerating (unless it was a fluke). Still, it’s going to take a few dozen breakthroughs of this nature to bring survival rates up to something a lot less scary (say >90% for >90% of cancers).
@ Jacob Silterra or anyone else
A few questions:
(1) I’m curious, what significant improvements (if any) have been made in the last several years regarding early detection of lung cancer?
(2) I recall a study whose outcome suggested that low-dose CT scans were useful for a subset of the population that smoke heavily. However, this doesn’t seem like a great way to detect lung cancer early given that the radiation is still an issue, and access to (and the cost of) such scans can be a problem. Also, lung cancer arises in people who have never smoked, so this doesn’t seem to pertain to them.
(3) I read about breath analysis in press releases, but so far as I know, no such technology is available for patients yet. Is that true?
How much of the increased survival within stages is due to better staging because of increased detection technology? If a cancer would have been formerly labeled as stage 2, but better technology let’s you see metastases all over allowing the correct label of stage 4, this would lower the mortality of both bins(presuming the metastases you can see only in 1975 are worse).
I’m a little surprised that increased early detection is played down in this post as a measure of progress. Digging into how well we can do battle with a tumor of a certain strength once we know it’s there is certainly a useful thing to know, but I think the real message here is that we should be singing praises for those who have pushed forward the field of cancer detection. Based on your post it cetainly seems to have had the greatest effect on overall mortality, which IMO is the most important metric.
The point isn’t that cancer detection improves prognosis, it’s that it improves an artificial measure of prognosis based on how long between the detection of the cancer and the time it kills you.
(it does also improve prognosis, that’s just not what this post was about)
Ah, that makes sense now. Thanks for clearing it up.
A common intuition here is that most early detection testing isn’t worth doing because the tests would need to be ludicrously accurate to do more good than harm and actual real-world tests frequently fail to meet that mark.
For instance, suppose you have a population in which some rare form of cancer affects about one in a thousand people and you have a test for that cancer which is 99% accurate by which I mean only one time in a hundred does it produce a false positive. (we’re ignoring the false negative rate for now – let’s say it’s zero.)
In that circumstance, out of a thousand people tested you’d find one person who actually has the cancer but you’d also get ten false positives, meaning if someone tests positive there’s still a ~90% chance they don’t have that cancer.
You could try rerunning the test but even that might not improve the odds as factors specific to that person which caused the initial false positive could cause a followup false positive.
Thus as early-detection options proliferate, this fact is likely to make us ever more prone to treat people for cancer who don’t have cancer. Then when those people who we have subjected to needless costs and medical procedures continue to not have cancer and thus fail to die from it, we inaccurately congratulate ourselves on having nipped it in the bud. A higher misdiagnosis rate caused by the introduction of a new test automatically makes the numbers look better – the measured survival rate for that cancer is higher – even though 90% of the actual patients are worse off for the existence of that new test.
In short: Base rates matter.
It also matters whether treatment helps and whether treatment is necessary and appropriate – even when the test is accurate and somebody DOES have cancer it’s not clear early detection is a win.
Relevant youtube link: Adam Ruins Everything – mammograms
Yeah, actually, cancer biology is my field (PhD student in a Tumor Bio program). I was chatting with a fellow trainee at our department retreat last week and we were talking about what we might expect for cancer and “curing cancer”, say, 50 years from now. We were both inclined to think that prevention and early detection has some relatively low hanging fruit. Specifically, it seems like we’ll develop the capacity to have a much better idea who’s at risk for what cancer. Pancreatic cancer is basically a death sentence, because it’s almost never caught early enough. If you catch pancreatic cancer early I’m pretty sure you can take the pancreas out and have a pretty good prognosis. But it’s really not feasible to just screen everyone for pancreatic cancer, because of the false positives, and by the time most people have detectable symptoms it’s pretty much too late. But if you had a very good idea that okay, this small subset of people have really elevated odds of developing pancreatic cancer, you can screen just the high-risk group and come out with good results. Obviously some of that exists currently, pretty sure mammogram recommendations define different risk groups, but it’s pretty coarse for the most part. Sequencing is getting cheaper and cheaper, and data analysis is starting to make some gains on getting useful information out of the type of datasets we can currently generate – that’s where the gains in this area will come from, if they do in fact materialize.
Researchers are working to add algorithms for detecting pancreatic cancer into medical imaging systems so that hopefully pancreatic cancer will be able to be detected incidentally when someone gets a scan for eg. back pain.
Hey, if you can come up with a great system for spotting pancreatic cancer in scans, that would do the trick. But you’d need the specificity to be very very high to get valuable results out of applying it incidentally in a population where pancreatic cancer is very rare (like in random people getting scanned for back pain).
The idea behind lead time bias is that, when you say that median survival with this new improved screening method goes from 1 year to 2 years, it sounds like you are giving those people on average a whole extra year of life. But in reality what is often really going on is that instead of telling the patient, on 8/2/18, “you have a year to live,” you are just travelling back in time to 8/2/17 and telling them “you have 2 years to live.”
The reason this is counterintuitive to most people, and I think the main reason people get so frustrated with the lack of progress despite fancy treatments and surgeries and scans, is because most people dont really understand or internalize the dictum of cancer doctors: biology is king. To oversimplify a bit, there are cancers you are gonna cure, and cancers you arent, and what you do in terms of surgery, chemo, rads, whatever is far less important than tumor biology.
For well behaved cancers, you have a wide window in which to detect and treat, so late detection isnt so bad. For poorly behaved cancers, you have a narrow or nonexistent window, and so early detection doesnt matter. Most of the progress is, of course, made on the margins
The more I learn about rising human lifespans the less credit I give medical science. It seems like every time you zoom in on an improvement in some health metric it ends up being about improvements in lifestyle and environment rather than some technological innovation.
“every time you zoom in on an improvement in some health metric it ends up being about improvements in lifestyle and environment”
That’s because “deaths due to starvation” is treated by lifestyle and environment changes, along with “death by smallpox” “death by infection” and “death by transportation accident”.
Farming, vaccines, antibiotics, anti-derailment devices, anger management, air quality, and fire exits are now “lifestyle and environment”, not “medical innovation”.
Antibiotics and vaccination likely deserve a great deal of credit. Antiseptics, too. I suspect advances in childbirth-related medical technology would be important too. It’s hard for an individual disease treatment to move the needle much. Heart disease and cancer are the most common causes of death, but neither is really a single disease.
Add clean water to the list.
Wars tend to be educational. One thing the “War on Cancer” has educated us in is that cancer is not one disease.
In old books, people die of “fever.” Then we started trying to cure fever, and realized that staph infections are different than strep infection, and both are different from viruses, and inflamed lungs are very different from inflamed meninges. But at one point, they were all classified as “fever”.
Similarly for cancer: some are viral, and virus treatments greatly reduces their incidence (HPV-related cancers). Some respond to particular therapies (for example, childhood leukemia was a death sentence 50 years ago, is ~90% survivable now.) But there’s not a general solution, because it’s not one disease–it’s many.
*Not a medical professional, but the one college friend I still talk to regularly is an oncologist.
It’s a bit of a misunderstanding of how we treat advanced cancers to think that improvements in 5-year survival rates must also necessarily be correlated with decreased death rates. Basically, if your cancer is sufficiently advanced we’re going to try an initial “curative” treatment, where we will cut out the main tumor (where possible) and then follow-up with chemotherpy or radiation treatment to try and get all the other lesions, and any cancer that’s too small to show up on a CT scan. If we’re successful, and your cancer completely disappears, there’s a good chance your 5-year survival rate will correlate well with you not dying of that cancer. That includes many of the easier cases that we’ve been building good treatment regimens for over the past few decades.
On the other hand, if your cancer doesn’t respond to that first round of chemo (more common with advanced stage cancers), there’s a good chance that you’ll have to undergo multiple other rounds of chemo, additional attempts at therapy, perhaps some clinical research trials. Some of these strategies will likely fail and we’ll quickly switch you to a different treatment approach. Some may succeed and give you anywhere from an additional 6 months to 3 years (or more!) of progression-free survival. Eventually, honestly, most advanced patients eventually progress and the cancer wins in the end. But to say this doesn’t matter if the patient eventially dies of cancer ignores the many additional years of life those patients get – often without any symptoms of their dormant cancer. In the fight to improve cancer therapy, absolute cures are not the only metric we care about. To a 47 year old mother of 3 who gets an additional 10 years to watch her children graduate college and get married, it really matters that improved treatments gave her more time, even if she died of cancer in the end.
How often does this happen if there actually are such other lesions? I thought that (detectably) metastatic cancers were almost always incurable at present for most types of cancer.
This really depends on the type of cancer, how aggressive it is, the extent of metastasis, and where the mets are located. Lot’s of cancer treatment efficacy questions really boil down to “it depends”.
As to the statistics, “Of patients with metastases who receive initial adjuvant chemotherapy, what is the 10-year survival rate?” I don’t have those numbers. But again, there’s reason to believe that it would be different for, say, NSCLC versus glioblastoma; such that lumping them all together in the same statistic doesn’t necessarily tell you as much as you want to know. It isn’t true that metastases are always a death sentence, though.
We can cure a reasonably high percentage of metastatic colon cancer, for example.
Couldn’t there also be bias because non-cancer deaths are down? So the 5 year survival rate includes some people who died in (for example) automobile accidents completely unrelated to the cancer diagnosis. If traffic fatalities are down, that would show up as a increase in the 5 year survival rate even if the treatment is completely unchanged.
Improved 5-year survival rates for many abdominal cancers (such as ovarian cancer) are highly indicative of improved treatments being the cause, and not of improved detection. This is because of how cancer detection works. There are three main ways we often figure out someone has cancer:
1. We’re doing some expensive imaging (MRI, CT, etc.) for some other purpose and we happen to find cancer at the same time. This doesn’t happen a lot, since expensive imaging for some OTHER comorbidity is rare.
2. We have some kind of test (like PSA, pap smear, mammogram, colonoscopy) that we can use to look for signs of cancer.
3. The patient presents at the hospital complaining of symptoms that were caused by the cancer. Mostly, this involves the cancer cells growing somewhere they don’t belong. If you have lung cancer, that might mean you’re having difficulty breathing. If it’s ovarian cancer, you’re not going to notice a reduced function of the ovaries in a way that will likely cause you to head off to your doctor to get a CT scan. The reason is that the human abdomen is particularly well-suited to expansion. Organs shift out of the way to accomodate growth. This is good if you get pregnant and all that stuff has to move around to make way for an expanding uterus. If, instead, you have a growing ovarian cancer your organs shift out of the way and you don’t realize you have cancer.
The reason this is bad is because, as Scott mentioned, there are (roughly) four stages of cancer development, and if we catch your cancer at an earlier stage it’s easier to treat. For example, with stage 1, your cancer is local and usually we can just go in and cut it out and that’s the end of it. Stage 2 means it’s starting to spread into the surrounding tissue; we’ll try cutting it out, but we’ll also often give you some chemo to catch anything we might have missed. Stage 3 means it’s starting to spread out of the organ it started in, so there’s a larger risk that even with chemo we’ll still miss some cancer cells and they’ll come back worse. Stage 4 is … really bad; there’s a high risk that chemo won’t even begin to get everything, and no matter what we do something will be unaffected and will get out of control – fast.
So say you go to your doctor; “I’ve been having trouble breathing lately. Not sure why, but I’m always winded.” They do a CT scan and give you the bad news:
1. You have lung cancer. Not to worry, it’s stage 2, we’ll treat you and in our experience there’s a good prognosis for this type of cancer.
2. You have ovarian cancer. It’s spread throughout your abdomen and into your lungs now. There are too many lesions to go in and cut them all out. We’re going to hit you hard with chemo and hope for the best. Prognosis for this type of cancer is a matter of weeks or months. You have no chance to escape, make your time.
When I learned about improved 5-year survival rates for ovarian cancer was when I first started to suspect that improved treatment is a major contributor to improved cancer survival rates. Working directly in clinical oncology research has significantly shifted my views toward the “pro” side of the question, “Does cancer research improve outcomes?” Many sub-types of cancer that used to have very low survival rates have shifted substantially to much higher survival rates. The overall landscape is complex, since cancer is often characterized as a family of diseases, and it often looks like we’re getting nowhere. But trust me when I say that you’d rather have cancer today than in the 90’s, given the treatment options we have today versus back then.