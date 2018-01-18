Practically-A-Book Review: Luna Whitepaper

They say money can’t buy love. But that was the bad old days of fiat money. Now there are dozens of love-based cryptocurrencies – LoveCoin, CupidCoin, Erosium, Nubilo – with market caps in the mid nine-figures. The 17-year-old genius behind CupidCoin just bought the state of Tennessee. You think I’m joking, but can you be sure? How weird is “too weird to be true” these days, and how confident are you in your answer?
Case in point: Luna, which bills itself as blockchain-optimized dating. They caught my attention by hiring Aella, previously featured on this blog for her adventures taking LSD megadoses weekly for a year. They kept it with their cutesy story about how the name “Luna” comes from founder Andre Ornish’s first word – adorable, until you consider that any baby whose first word is in Latin is definitely possessed. And they maintained it because – well, goodness knows we need new dating sites now that OKCupid has devolved into an off-brand Tinder clone. So let’s look through the white paper and see what they’ve got.
Most dating sites suffer from attention imbalance: men scrounge around for anyone willing to acknowledge their existence; women get inundated with countless desperate messages they don’t want. Luna solves this by making attention a commodity tradeable on the free market. Users who want to catch someone else’s attention can bid the local cryptocurrency, Stars, to get their message to the top of another user’s queue; all Stars spent in this way go to the user receiving the message. Stars can be bought with dollars and vice versa, so popular users can actually earn money reading all the messages sent to them.
This system has some pretty powerful advantages. Market forces are the known solution to the problem of connecting resources to their highest-value use. So if you treat user attention as a resource you can trust the market to allocate it optimally – in this case, to the guy who’s just realized he’s your soulmate, rather than the guy who’s spamming everyone with five dick pics.
But everywhere this solution is tried, it runs up against its one great weakness – rich people with mild preferences can outbid poor people with strong ones. I can’t predict how this particular market will clear, but this doesn’t necessarily have to be a big problem here. If the market rate for a certain user’s messages were $1, then even the poorest person could afford to send a message to a potential soulmate. And even a well-off person might hesitate to send out a hundred messages a day, every day. And if he didn’t? Well, getting paid $100/day to read messages on a dating site doesn’t sound like the worst outcome. Also, really good information about preferences in exchange for a biased system that favors the wealthy has been the deal Capitalism has been offering since Adam Smith first put quill to paper; it seems kind of weird to back out now.
A more practical issue: how long before someone finds a photo of a supermodel, limits their profile to “I AM A NYMPHOMANIAC”, and watches everyone trip over themselves to send paid messages? Luna alludes to vague plans to “verify” profiles, which could mean anything from “you have to Photoshop a picture halfway convincingly” to “you have to get an actual pretty girl to help with your scam”. Neither of these seem like too high a bar. Better is their offer to provide data, including how often users respond to messages and how often users meet with other users:
When choosing to attach Stars to his message, Bob should receive information such as the number of unread messages in Alice’s queue, an internally calculated reply quality indicator, and confirmation on whether Alice’s account is verified.
I’m still skeptical. I have bots pretending to be pretty women try to friend me on Facebook something like once a week, even though I have no idea what their endgame is or how this results in them making money. If Luna gives a real incentive for the scam, they’re going to have to beat Facebook pretty handily if they want to succeed here.
More promising than any individual claim they make about how they’re going to fix things, is their claim that they’re incentivized to fix them. OKCupid famously wrote about Why You Should Never Pay For Online Dating, the answer being that it incentivizes dating sites to keep you single – after all, the longer you’re single, the longer you’ll keeping spending money on dating sites. Even if that sounds a little cartoon-villainish, at the very least it doesn’t incentivize sites to do a good job matching you up. Luna claims that their model gives them a profit only when it succeeds:
At Luna, we intend to structure the token economy in such a way that our system is rewarded when users achieve their goals, thus aligning our own incentives with those of our users and ensuring that all data, AI, and machine learning technology will be used to actually connect people…the approach consists of two parts:
1. Fees which comprise Luna’s revenue only occur in the case of successful communication. As described in 3.1, when a user receives and reads a message boosted with Stars, they also receive the Stars used to boost that message. Luna intends to take a small fee for this transaction, but only if the recipient responds to the message within a window of a number of days yet to be determined. If the recipient does not respond, or only responds after more than this number of days, this fee will be re-paid to the sender. The number of Stars transferred to the recipient, however, will remain the same, whether they respond to the message or not. In this way Luna’s nancial incentives will be aligned with users’ goals at Stage IV in the exchanging of messages.
2. Possibility of tipping in case of successful offline dates. Another way to provide incentive for Luna to help achieve its users’ goals is to allow users to tip the platform after the achievement of Stage V in the completion of a successful date. As described in 3.2.4, we intend to make feedback polls available after dates. Once users have rated their experience, Luna will then allow them to choose whether to leave a tip of their choice in the form of Stars. As this is a voluntary option, it should have no effect on user feedback. Tipping a platform is an infeasible idea in the context of currently existing dating apps; however, the free and direct-to-user benefits of Luna may register to users as something more resembling the mechanisms of Wikipedia: a free, friendly, and user-contributed service, rather than a platform like Match.com, which can feel exploitative. A tipping option may thus encourage a feeling of alliance with Luna in the user.
In this way, rather than recreating disparities which exist between the goals of current dating platforms and their users, Luna’s financial incentives and user goals will coincide.
I can imagine all sorts of horrible misalignments between maximizing-number-of-responded-to-messages and maximizing user satisfaction, but for now I’ll just admit this seems nice and I appreciate the effort.
Luna’s last major promise is to use cutting-edge machine-learning techniques to come up with a good match algorithm:
Despite signifi cant technological advances in information processing, storage, and retrieval, online dating has yet to optimally integrate machine learning for the user’s benefit. A typical ML task for online dating might be to predict the level of compatibility between two users from a given set of input data, thus predicting for example whether one user is likely to respond to another user’s message […]
Luna may adopt a collaborative filtering algorithm developed by Dr. Kang Zhao. In addition, Luna may use advanced NLP techniques in conjunction with IBM Watson to integrate additional information from the contents of messages sent in-app, as well as from social media sources such as Twitter, if users choose to provide that information.
They’re right that this seems like a perfect use case for machine learning techniques, and that this possibility has been woefully underexplored. With all due respect to OKCupid’s excellent match algorithm (my girlfriend played with it one day and found that her two highest matches in the entire world were me and her ex), there’s a lot of room for improvement here. I find the idea of letting users link their social media accounts to provide more data really fascinating, and this reassures me that the attempts at incentive-alignment above really do have them thinking about how they can do better.
One part of the white paper I still don’t understand: why is it on a blockchain? They write:
For us to ever fi nd out [how to design a match algorithm that really increases human happiness], we are going to require an open data ecosystem around computer dating. Blockchain is an integral part of that – it’s what pays the bills to do the science and, in the case of Luna, it nicely and accurately solves one of the key problems in the computer dating arena: cut-and-paste messages spammed over huge numbers of people, resulting in an ever-lower number of good quality genuinely interested messages, hidden in an ever larger sea of dating spam. Just getting rid of that dynamic once and for all would be a great result, but I think that Luna offers far, far more.
By establishing the decentralized paradigm in dating, Luna helps to remake dating culture. Luna is not a service or a place, like Tinder or a bar. Luna is a method, and a method which can be continually improved using techniques like A/B testing, until it is genuinely producing better lives for people. Because blockchain techniques allow for sophisticated tools to be developed to align economic interests between (say) search algorithm designers and individual users, or between users and other users who don’t like spam (i.e. everybody), the possibility exists to not only solve the questionable agency of the current generation of dating app providers, but to create positive agency to do something really, really new. We could pay the best people in the world to design algorithms to match other people, and make them happy.
I don’t know what they mean by “open data ecosystem”. I assume they’re not going to let everybody see all the data – I don’t necessarily want my parents to be able to know who I just sent a message to. But if not, how does “open data” help other people design match engines? Why is their crypto token more efficient than paying for Second Life in Linden Dollars, or any of the other silly token currencies that have existed forever on the Internet?
So what is blockchain doing for them? The null hypothesis might be: the same thing it does for Long Island Blockchain Tea and half a million other scams. I have hopes that Luna isn’t a scam. It employs some people I know and trust. The incentives and economics of their product seem very well-thought-through – so much so that if it’s a scam somebody else ought to be doing the same thing for real. And they’re partnered with GiveWell and other effective charities in a way that suggests they want a lot of the money to go to altruism anyway. These are…signs. But I’ve been told you can’t be too paranoid in this area these days.
But I really do hope Luna isn’t a scam. Because if it’s real, it represents everything good about Silicon Valley. Some people use Intellect to wrest a secret from Nature: an elegant reduction of the chaos of human interaction into comprehensible and exploitable principles. To test their prize they build a Sampo, a machine churning out a hundred varieties of human happiness – from loving marriages to ecstatic sex to just sitting on the couch cuddling on rainy days. They give it to the public gratis. In the process they all get super rich and donate the money to curing malaria, good compounding upon good. Also, the whole thing is done in a weird and pointlessly-complicated format that adds nothing except a giant middle finger aimed at government regulators. What could be more beautiful than this?
One last thought on the blockchain issue: whenever I study intentional communities, I’m struck by how little the community’s principles matter, compared to the brute fact of it being an intentional community. An anarchist commune may have some spectacularly brilliant collaborative dispute-solving mechanism, but none of that matters, because the people involved will be the sorts of people who would join an anarchist commune, ie ridiculous and completely ungovernable.
So the most interesting and distinguishing feature of Luna, at least to start with, might not be the tokens, or the incentives, or the machine learning. It might be that it’s a place you can go to meet the sort of people who want to date on the blockchain. I could make a lot of cheap jokes here, but whatever weird hyperplanes through categoryspace further the difficult and desperate project of human-seeking-human are good and worthwhile in my book. I hope that lots of libertarian women find lots of security-conscious men and make lots of beautiful, high-price-volatility babies.
>I really hope Luna isn’t a scam.
In Jan 2018, what’s your prior for things that advertise themselves as being based on blockchain – being a scam?
I wish I’d taken the time to register with myself my own predictions for SSC in 2018 – because if I did, I think “not reviewing positively a blockchain-based project” would be on there with a rather high probability, and I’d be able to better quantify the sinking feeling I’m experiencing right now.
This comment is probably coming across as unkind and I apologize for that.
How might we bet on whether this is a scam or not?
I assume either way they do some things that look like efforts to put out a product, and either way, there’s a high chance the company implodes before the product is functional/profitable. Would there be a good way to tell for sure after the fact, other than in the small fraction of worlds where the site is very successful?
Well, we start by crafting a blockchain-based smart contract…
Here are some indications that a coin is either a deliberate scam or pointless, which in practice are hard to distinguish.
* The team is either anonymous or headed by people with very little experience.
* No papers, or papers which don’t answer any technical questions or provide non-obvious insight into the business problem.
* The problem cannot be solved by using a blockchain.
* No explanation of the underlying technology (e.g. does this run on Ethereum), or no Github / Github has no non-cosmetic code on top of the fork.
* Developers have optimized for the price of the coin rather than function.
* Developers have assigned themselves a suspiciously large number of coins.
The best way to tell whether it was a scam is to see whether the price of the coin remains coupled to its success; followed by whether the developers associate themselves with this project in the future even if it isn’t very successful.
To bet on it, assuming that coins being legit is a stronger predictor of success than being a scam, and that you have a portfolio of cryptocurrencies, diversify into Luna and reap the profit / loss (averaged over the coins which you think are not scams and therefore provide better returns on average.)
But seriously, what is the advantage supposed to be here of a blockchain over a centralized ledger? I had the same question, I was wondering if maybe you saw something I missed, and apparently not.
My first guess was – concept guys had an idea for a cool dating site, business guy said “it has to be on the blockchain if you want it to get funding”, concept guys said “whatever”. But this seems contradicted by Vinay Gupta being (apparently) one of the main concept guys and also a long-time crypto person.
Presumably Vinay Gupta can play the role of both concept and business guy, and decide for himself that linking everything up with ‘blockchain’ will drive attention to the product.
To me, it sounds more like “What else can we put on the blockchain? Oh right, dating!” The motivation might be business driven or ideology driven.
“Blockchain” is the new “Cloud.”
So it’s a scam.
That seems like a pretty uncharitable reading. It doesn’t sound like they’re promising anything that they don’t intend to deliver, just implementing their idea (the real product) in a way that makes it hot to investors, even if it wasn’t strictly necessary. In a better world, the people with the money would find the concept itself valuable and not need the blockchain window dressing to be interested.
You’re describing a scam. This is a scam on the investors, not on the users. It may be well intentioned — the Luna guys could really believe that they have a good and profitable idea which will make life better for their investors — but that doesn’t change the fact that the business plan is “we’re trying to get you to buy something that we know you don’t want, by concealing from you what it is”.
So they are manipulating the investors to make them put their money into something they would not otherwise have invested in, and the manipulation itself adds no value to the asset, and in fact likely subtracts it, due to all the costs and risks of having to implement a new blockchain and hope that it is adopted.
Sounds like an investment scam to me.
Yes, I came up with the mechanism a couple of years ago, then chanced upon a team that looked like they had the rest of the pieces necessary to make it go. It was a very fortuitous meeting!
It’s a very, very exciting project. I’m going to be fascinated to see how it unfolds. I’m mainly working on http://mattereum.com these days.
Intermediate position between scam and not-scam:
It’s being designed ostensibly for the blockchain, but covertly for a centralised ledger too.
It uses the blockchain to build hype now, but once the bitcoin bubble bursts, they will switch back to more conventional technology.
Allow the hysterically funny computer science researcher explain in this vid (starts at 21 minutes in, don’t know how to link to a timestamp on vimeo) https://vimeo.com/95066828
I laughed around 24:30 and am going to go back and try to find the section about needing fewer programmers, not more.
Here’s a comic related to this issue.
https://i.redd.it/wkxf05jjhoa01.jpg
Didn’t we work something like this out, half as a joke, in the comments here once? I think our main conclusion then was that its biggest obstacle to success would be convincing people it isn’t creepy, because of how it mingles the sacred value of romantic attention with the profane currency of money.
Meanwhile, I agree that the blockchain aspect seems pointless (albeit very on-trend). Stars seem like a pretty much centralised (fiat?) currency, and they even take a little fee when they make transactions in it, so I don’t see why they’d want anyone else fiddling about with it outside of their centralised ledger, nor why anyone would want to. So is there a good reason for it to be a cryptocurrency?
I don’t remember that. Anybody remember the link?
I guess it was at least a year ago, maybe more. It’s a shame OTs here are so hard to Google, but some people seem to keep savant-level manual records of what was discussed when, so maybe someone will pop up with a link.
Was it this thread with a comment by Andrew Hunter? It’s a proposal for a bet on scamming dating websites.
It might be this one where they discuss that adultery dating website scandal, which operated off of a similar principle?:
(this is a quote within a quote from Deiseach, who got the source from a wikipedia article. The system is mentioned, but discussion only lasts for two comments)
I admit, I’m skeptical either of these are correct. I’m having difficulty finding the source even when sorting through relatively few (50+) google search results. Is there a keyword you can remember that might not have been used in the post above?
No, this isn’t a savant level archive, I just had 20 minutes free.
Naah, it’s neither of those, though the second one is getting warm. The discussion was about a hypothetical model of spending credits to send messages and receiving credits by reading them. I don’t remember whether the credits in the proposal were actual cash dollars or some kind of made-up token.
Despite emphatically not having twenty minutes free, I too tried searching combinations of the obvious keywords too (“dating site”, “online dating” “OKCupid”, “dollars”, “tokens”, “messages”….), also without luck.
I just read that post where everyone gave Andrew comments on how to get more dates and all the advice is answering the wrong question, assuming you are looking for a relationship. Maybe because I’m gay I have a slightly different perspective on this.
First off don’t try to appeal to girls with your pictures. Try to appeal to the kind of girl you would actually be interested in dating. If you like sporty outdoorsy types then pics of you hiking and whatnot. If you like ambitious social climbers than pics of you in suits and with nice things that don’t seem overly staged. If you like theater geeks pics of that.
When I look at profile pictures obviously overall attractiveness is factored in, but then I usually try to imagine what dating the person would be like; do we have enough in common, want the same things, what could I learn from them, would they like my friends, are they gonna judge me for xyz? ect.
If I’m just looking for a hookup it’s a very different process for choosing pictures and what I respond to. If you are just generically trying to maximise your responses you are bound to be getting responses from the wrong type of people. You should be judging your success based on the quality of the respondents not quantity of the responses.
And what if “the kind of girl you would be interested in” is “literally anyone”
I very strongly disagree with your entire premise. I think a whole lot of the misery in the “dating market” is a product of this sort of thinking – that you have to find the “right” person.
I feel like for most of human history this was not the case. In most societies, people solved for one variable (status) and occasionally maybe also a second (physical attractiveness). Even in America within our lifetimes, I feel like most of our parents and grandparents matched up largely in this way, based on general characteristics rather than looking for a very specific “type of person.”
Finding a successful enough, attractive enough, person you can stand to be around who can also stand to be around you is hard enough, in and of itself. It gets a hell of a lot harder when you add 10 more variables. Now, everyone wants a successful enough, attractive enough person who also likes the same TV shows, shares the same political beliefs, works in a similar career field, has the same appetite for travel, etc. Well, it turns out that it’s a lot harder to maximize for 10 variables than it is for 1-2, and the results are self-evident. Most happy couples I know didn’t meet through any well coordinated effort to attract the “right” person. They met through some combination of random chance and general interest.
This whole premise devastates the market, because at the high-status end, you have people who are convinced they deserve the “right person” and will reject anyone who isn’t maximally appealing across all 10 dimensions. And at the low-status end, you have people who are convinced that they can’t possibly appeal to anyone who isn’t desiring the exact combination of 10 dimensions they hold. So you have a group of people who automatically rule out anyone who doesn’t immediately seem like a perfect match, and another group of people who won’t even bother to try and appeal to anyone they don’t think they would be a perfect match with. And then we wonder why these people are so miserable and alone?
@Matt M
If ‘Literally Anyone’ is all you want than why do you need to maximise the number of responses? As soon as you get someone who can stand you, go for it. I know plenty of serial monogamists who have been single for less than a year from age 16-35; I have no problem with that and they are generally not the type on dating websites (or at least not until they get divorced).
I’m not saying you need to have unrealistic expectations, but if you make your profile reflect who you are and what you want you will have a much better experience than trying to be generically pleasing to as many people as possible.
All I can say is that this is the exact opposite of my actual experience.
I was single 100% of the time from 16-27, and not by choice. I spent all my time following the conventional “just be yourself” advice you’re giving here – and had no success. Zero.
When I adopted a “make yourself maximally appealing to as many people as possible and be willing to settle for people who at first glance don’t seem ideal” strategy, my results immediately improved.
My perception is that most people interact with dating profiles looking for reasons to rule someone out, not reasons to like them. If you post a picture of yourself rock-climbing, it will do very little to attract other rock-climbing enthusiasts, but will serve as an excuse for anyone who isn’t looking for an “athletic” type mate to immediately rule you out. I once saw my results on a particular site measurably improve by doing nothing more than taking out about 50% of my profile. I deleted pictures and removed sentences talking about what made me unique – to be replaced by nothing, and started getting more responses.
IF you legitimately do have deal-breakers that you think are reasonable then fine, feel free to include stuff that will rule those people out (i.e. if you don’t want to date a vegetarian, include a photo of you eating a giant steak), but otherwise, keep it as simple and general as possible and let people imagine that you might map well to their 10 required criteria, rather than instantly providing evidence that you don’t.
Meh. I think you’re confusing my suggestion to pick one thing with throwing a million things out there and being overly selective. You don’t even have to be as specific as my earlier examples. I’m looking for someone who will think of me as xyz. What pictures make me look xyz?
Maybe it’s just me, but if xyz is generically superficial while trying to fit in and be popular it triggers a gag reflex.
Yeah, this is terrible advice.
You said elsewhere that you’re gay, I think? That makes dating dynamics for you very very different than for straight dudes. The typical dynamic on these sites is that women (looking for men) get deluged with messages expressing interest. Anyone getting hit on a hundred times a day has little reason to read profiles on spec, and still less when you factor in that women aren’t generally socialized to make that initial approach.
Now, 80% of those messages are gonna be “hey wan sum fuk?” or something equally inane. We can throw those out right away. But even the remaining 20% probably represent more possible dates than anyone wants. Which incentivizes reading profiles as a way of filtering potential partners, not as a way of finding potential partners.
That changes the optimal approach on the other end. You don’t want to draw as clear a picture of what you’re into so as you can so that people like that can find you; you want to minimize the reasons for those people to reject you. You already know you’re attracted, because you’re the one sending all the messages, remember?
This is a heuristic, not a hard rule — I’ve been the first one to get approached on OKCupid before (though I haven’t used it in years). But I think it’s probably representing the 80% case.
I seem to recall that Luna intends to make it so you can’t tell what message any stars you get were attached to, though, or who they came from (or at least it will try to). Although I can’t find this in the whitepaper at the moment, so it’s possible I’m misremembering.
In any case, I’m wondering to what extent this earlier experiment had the problem of being able to tell who attached the star-equivalents to their message, and whether it would have worked better had that been solved.
Yeah, I feel like “applying market forces to dating on a website” already exists, in sites who have a various spectrum of social approval and/or legality. Places like Seeking Arrangement, MyFreeCams, and The Erotic Review all essentially duplicate this business model… and as far as I know, they don’t tend to result in long-lasting marriages with children.
“How did you and grandma meet?”
“Well, I paid her $20 to read my greeting, then I paid her $50 to go to dinner with me, then when a mommy and daddy love each other very much and daddy has $500…”
I would go for, blockchain probably doesn’t provide a useful feature to users, but the people running the site may be anywhere on a scale from “sincerely believe it will” to “don’t believe it will, but investors will only fund the development if there’s a blockchain involved”. Or I suppose, it subverts some regulatory hurdle, e.g. allowing users to have credit might be some financial problem.
If the site it successful, it may turn out that the blockchain wasn’t an important part of it and they might accept other money, I don’t know.
I don’t like the paying money aspect, I’d prefer something that tried to solve the problems in a more organic way, but I’m not sure how much that’s just personal bias and how much it’s responding to the possible bad incentives.
>OKCupid famously wrote about Why You Should Never Pay For Online Dating, the answer being that it incentivizes dating sites to keep you single – after all, the longer you’re single, the longer you’ll keeping spending money on dating sites.
Obviously, you should pay for dating sites that charge for success, not services. Much like the Chinese doctors of oldie times whom patients paid regularly when they were healthy and not paid when they were ill. Of course the problem would be people succesfully finding a partner but lying about it.
An offline dating agency I know chose an intermediate method. Cough up a decent sum, like $2000 in a poorish country so in the US make it $10K, it was for professionals. They organize a lot of dinners and dance events and what not all included. When you find your SO, you stop coming. So the faster they help you find one the higher the margin is on that initial fee. Technically people could couple off and lie and come anyway to future events, but partially I think you simply don’t want to tempt your partner with dating events and partially there is a personal relationship with a counselor who talks to everybody after each event in detail about their experiences. In that sort of setup people who find an SO will just not really lie about just to get some more free dinners it is really unlikely.
Doesn’t really work for online dating service, since they all need a “try our website for free!” model or people won’t even bother.
Though I guess OkCupid could do something like a one-month free trial, then forced payed subscription (I mean, no they couldn’t, that would be economic suicide at this point, but let’s play pretend). You can use the site for free for a month, then you have to pay (only once per account, forever) to keep using the site. People could game the system by creating a new account every month, but creating an interesting account on OkCupid requires uploading photos, profile text, answering questions, etc… if you skip that and you’re a non-model guy, your chances get pretty low. So while people would game the system, overall the incentives would be roughly right.
As someone using a well-known offline dating agency, I haven’t been too impressed. Enough money upfront that I was vaguely terrified of the idea. 2 dates in about a year. One with a nice gal who was too scatter-brained to be able to make effective plans for a second date and I suspected was high at that point. The other who showed up 15 minutes late, drank like a fish, and drove home intoxicated (despite my offer to pay for a cab).
I’m willing to pay for results. I’m tired of paying for not-results. And online dating sites don’t guarantee results.
Do the free online dating sites work on ad revenue? Doesn’t that have the same problem, if they succeed, you’ll no longer be there to look at ads?
I’m trying to understand why this system needs a (“the”?) blockchain system at all. If the point is to keep the number of messages to women (or very popular men) at a manageable level by making senders pay for messages and receivers get paid to read messages, why do cryptocurrencies need to get involved at all? Couldn’t the dating system just act as a broker, with the senders paying by PayPal and the receivers getting paid through PayPal? Or if not Paypal, then just regular cheques or direct deposit or whatever.
Yep.
If you make it into a token economy, it becomes harder for prosecutors to claim that your website is just an online brothel.
You take that back, OkCupid is still pretty decent!
Seriously, they get a lot of flack for every change they make, but way I see it they’re only trying to find solutions to the same problem you describe: overabundance of men and the incentives it creates. They’re being pretty community-blind about it, and, yeah, overall, their community manager(s) probably need to be fired, but overall their site is still pretty solid.
Saying OkCupid is trying to be like Tinder is like saying Blizzard is trying to be like Call of Duty because they made Overwatch.
Until recently I’d agree, but the latest change—only being able to see messages from people you’ve liked—does seem like a huge leap in the direction of Tinder, and seems to wreck what was in some ways OKC’s best USP: being able to generate interest by sending witty or charming messages. But you are right about the problem it’s trying to solve.
I think it’s reasonable to argue that this change is intended to downplay the “men send millions of messages, women sift through their inbox” dynamic. I dunno, it makes some sense to me.
Also, as a single data point, I was able to get a date by sending a witty / relevant message to a girl which she responded to. Obviously my perspective is limited, but so far I’ve seen no evidence that OkCupid’s new system reduces the “number of answers to numbers of witty messages” ratio.
I admit that while I have an account it’s pretty much dormant right now, so I don’t have any empirical evidence either way.
This was never a thing. They claimed it was a thing; it is not replicable in the data. I am glad they are no longer lying to you and claiming you can get attention that way.
It doesn’t have to be a scam to fail, and intelligent and skilled people are perfectly capable of putting together a useless product, especially in an environment where running pump and dump schemes on small, promising coins is a perfectly valid and profitable strategy.
Commodified romantic attention? Why did no one else ever think of that in the history of the ever?! Could it be they’ve invented the world’s newest profession?!
The world’s oldest profession is great and all, but who’s going to invest in it without blockchain?
You’ve made me laugh twice in the comments, first with your “savant-level manual records” comment and now this.
What can I say? Silly blockchain dating site ventures bring out my best material.
Something isn’t clear to me. What prevents my girlfriend from going to that website and saying that she is “single” so that suckers will talk to her and she gets paid. Hell, I don’t even mind doing that for her.
I’m guessing this could be discouraged by publicly revealing statistics like how long this person has been on the website, how many dates she has ignored, etc. But then she can just close the profile and create a new one. I’m guessing an ID will be needed for this to work – or maybe having good machine learning that can see if a new profile has the same photos as a previous one.
Why change her profile? Set up a dozen of your own user accounts, send a message to her from each and each week mark an account has having had a successful date with her.
Her metrics show that she dates at least one different guy per week. -> Steady flow of free money
or she could just cam-whore and send nudes to anyone who tips big and take requests to keep revenue flowing.
Nothing, except that this is already a pretty huge problem on every other existing dating site, such that most guys are very sensitive to it and tend to recognize pretty quickly when they’re being scammed.
Given the persistence of these bots I’m assuming some men don’t recognize scams all that quickly. Like Idiocracy’s “I can wait so good” guy.
Hell, I have friends who acknowledge they’re being catfished but keep talking to the other person for weeks/months on the 1% chance that they really are the person in their incredibly attractive pictures. They’ve never paid anything, though, nor do they pin their hopes and dreams on it, so that’s different. Still hilarious to me.
If this is already a problem on other sites where AFAIK you have to actively persuade the suckers to pay you, I dread to think what it will be like on a site where the money rolls in simultaneously with the initial messages.
I know!
People being kind to people, even in such inhuman settings, would be more beautiful. Seriously. Better filters -> less interaction.
I’m going to take a contrarian approach and argue that this company could actually be successful.
Not successful at getting people paired up with dates. Not at all. Indeed that’s a terrible outcome for the company and everything about the business model seems to scream that that’s not the model they’re pursuing.
This is a system that optimizes for repeat online-interaction rather than for people actually finding partners. In particular it optimizes for repeat online interaction where the 2 parties don’t switch to some other free service. So it’s going to be a client-server model.
The people making the most money on such a system are the ones who get a steady stream of people willing to keep paying to exchange messages with them.
Dating/actual intimacy and finding long term partners doesn’t scale for that. No.
Why would someone keep spending a dollar a pop long term? To exchange for nude pictures and video requests of course. The system is perfect for prostitution and camming.
Counting offline meetups with ratings isn’t terribly useful as a “finding a soulmate” metric but it’s a useful metric for finding active and well-rated prostitutes.
So the company bills itself as an online dating app but when it comes right down to it the pie they’re trying to claim is that of camsites, prostitute rating sites etc.
Indeed camsites already use the model , people buy tokens from the site, tip the performers and the performers cash in the tokens.
This is just a “blockchain” version, decentralized so that the company trying to cash in with “stars” can stay hands off and claim they can’t help it if lots of their users who meet through their network happen to decide to exchange cash for sexual services.
It’ll be a decentralized strip club with “stars” as an inhouse currency to wave at the dancers to get lapdances or for clients to pay thai pimps for access to sex slaves.
They’ll face stiff competition but I think the model could work for making them money.
Why bill it as a dating service though when it’s all geared towards being a camgirl service?
In some jurisdictions you may face legal hurdles if you’re trying to run a service straightforwardly facilitating prostitution while taking a fraction of the earnings.
Many places have laws on earning money as a third party from prostitution or sexual services, nominally as anti-pimp measures.
The currency angle makes that more circuitous and paying for messages on a distributed platform makes it easier to claim that it’s not designed for prostitution and it’s no more your fault than someone using whatsapp to negotiate prices with a hooker.
Then there’s the real money: the market cap of many cryptocurrencies has little to do with the actual quantity of currency traded. Most X-coins never move from early-adopters wallets.
Every tom dick and harry has released seperate tom, dick and harry coins and 99% of them are so close to worthless that the difference is a rounding error. If, however, they can trickle “stars” into circulation slowly and get a few people using them through this service to establish a real “value” then they can make theirs stand out above the herd and get some speculators investing in “stars”. At that point anyone with significant holdings in stars (ie, the founders) are suddenly in a good place.
it’s a solid-ish plan and they could make quite a bit of money.
When it comes to camming – isn’t that exactly what Chaturbate does? They seem to be getting away just fine with clearly advertising themselves as a sexual services kind of thing and taking a significant part of the profits.
I think there’s a lot of merit to your analysis, but this point eludes me a bit.
We’re planning to integrate discount adjustments based on predicted compatibility. So if you have a “99%” predicted response from someone, you’ll get a significant advantage in the cost it takes to get into their inbox. In the reverse, you could view it as a penalty for incompatibility. I didn’t put this in the whitepaper because the whitepaper has like specific legal requirements and this isn’t a 100% guarantee yet and it is gonna have interesting effects on the in-app economics.
>A more practical issue: how long before someone finds a photo of a supermodel, limits their profile to “I AM A NYMPHOMANIAC”, and watches everyone trip over themselves to send paid messages? Luna alludes to vague plans to “verify” profiles, which could mean anything from “you have to Photoshop a picture halfway convincingly” to “you have to get an actual pretty girl to help with your scam”.
Right now the idea is to have Bumble-style verification, where you submit a photo doing something specific, like a ‘hand on your head’, and then we can either check each one manually, or check it if someone reports scam suspicion.
>One part of the white paper I still don’t understand: why is it on a blockchain?
>Why is their crypto token more efficient than paying for Second Life in Linden Dollars, or any of the other silly token currencies that have existed forever on the Internet?
There’s a lot of reasons for this, but in my opinion one of the primary ones is something like this: If I proposed “A reddit, but with tokens instead of upvotes!” the immediate reaction might be to ask why not just dollars, or something like camsite credits – but Steemit exists and seems to be relatively successful in a way that I don’t think would have happened if they were using a traditional currency system. The effects are super psychological – more use means the value goes up, and it really emphasizes the sense of community. If we used something like ETH, the value created by the platform would bleed out into the rest of the market. A token means that increased value gets captured, which incentivizes everyone to use it more.
Also thanks for the review! Never thought I’d see a SSC review on something I (partially) wrote.
Right now the idea is to have Bumble-style verification, where you submit a photo doing something specific, like a ‘hand on your head’, and then we can either check each one manually, or check it if someone reports scam suspicion.
Totally a photo of me, not some random image found on Google in two seconds. Do I get verified now?
Now find a picture with you holding a quarter with thumb and forefinger, with tails facing the camera.
Probably possible to find one, but will it be the same person as the first picture? And if you give them the requests one at a time, they won’t be able to try and find someone who has pictures of both in advance: as they submit the first picture, they’ll have no idea what later ones would be.
I agree single-photo verification seems problematic though.
When I read Aella’s scheme, I thought, “How clever!”
When I read Deiseach’s hack, I thought, “Well, yes, how clever!”
And when I read your fix, I thought, “I give up, I am just too dim to live.”
I’m going to step away from the computer before somebody suggests a way to hack your suggestion.
It’s pretty common for girls to just help people catfish by supplying pictures. Here’s an example I googled.
@Deiseach
Sorry, but your IP says that you’re from Ireland and the person in the photo doesn’t have red hair. Rejected.
So it’s not a floating-price market based system, it’s just a message fee.
What stops a pretty girl from doing that without any intention to go to any date?
My BS detector is over 9,000!
The price is decided by a bidding system, and discounts happen off that price – at least is the plan right now.
And re: BS detector, I was pretty skeptical at first too. It took a while for me to feel like I saw other examples in the wild of the type of token incentive we were proposing, but now I think it’s super viable.
A twisted incentive:
Because the owners take a fee on every Luna transaction on their service, they want there to be lots of Luna transaction.
Luna transactions happen whenever someone expects their message to go unnoticed and “bids” for attention.
So the owners are rewarded when lots of people to desperately bid higher and higher for a small pool of highly desirable people.
If their search engine found your soulmate but that soulmate isn’t already in high demand, it is in their best interest to hide that result from you, and instead show you someone less compatible but with a sexy pic. (The least compatible the better, actually, so long as you can be convinced to message anyway. Low-compatibility messages are penalized, so more Luna must be spent to make them reach the top of the pile.)
On the bright side, this does tend to increase the supply of highly desirable people, since they get most of that money. Though like RicardoCruz said, this encourages such people to pretend to be open to a relationship when really they just want to part desperate users with their Luna.
(Which can be mitigated by publicizing reply rate, confirmed dates etc., although this is an attacker/defender race with cleverly written bots. Or by some form of user reviews; but then you give users power to harm each other if the interaction doesn’t go how they like, and how much of that do you want to introduce in your dating app?)
But even if not abused by bots and scammers, the end result will be the same of those “sugar daddy” or “escorting” websites: prostitution, essentially. I don’t have any strong moral objection against prostitution, but sure this new service will have lots of entrenched competition.
The simple fact of reality is that prostitution is the most “efficient” form of dating there is (or at least it would be, if not so heavily distorted by state intervention). So any attempt to “make dating more efficient” will inevitably end up looking quite similar.
We’re fiddling around at attempts to bring “market incentives” towards a sphere of life where having, you know, an actual market, is explicitly illegal.
I don’t think this is practical for prostitution. The app allows for one transaction between users, ever, and it can’t be higher than the auction price; as in, it’s second-price, so you automatically pay what the person below you does.
We’re also planning to implement other token things that aren’t only related to the messaging system. For example, you can pay tokens to boost your profile, and everyone who views them gets a fraction.
Then the legitimate users will be paying just to talk to bots or people who are just there to make quick cash.
I read it as you bid on the currency, but messaging is a fixed rate. So message price can fluctuate, but every message costs the same…
yeah, I don’t know what the point of it is either.
No, you can absolutely pay more Luna to have your message be sorted higher in the recipient’s inbox.
(Well, you only actually pay if the recipient does read & reply to your message. But they get most of that money, so they’re also more likely to.)
The price of Luna will also fluctuate based on how successful the app is (at attracting users that can be convinced to bid), and also on speculation and outside trades and whatnot, and that could have interesting market effects but it’s a separate issue.
Ok, yeah you pay to boost. But, you pay the boost if they read/respond or not. It is only the processing fee that is returned if there is no response.
Wait, so is a message free if I decide to attach no stars?
How full does your inbox need to be where you do not have time to read all your messages? And if you have genuine interest in dating (and not in income), is your selection criteria going to be based on star boost?
@Meh
OKCupid found that 2/3rds of messages from men go to 1/3rd of women and that men message women 3.5 times as much than the other way around. So then it seems perfectly believable that some subset of women and a far smaller subset of men is getting more messages than they want to deal with.
Yeah, I believe it. But for the users that get to that point (have a large pool of dates to select from), is their selection criteria going to be stars?
Seems to me that any way you slice it, the male/female ratio for online dating is going to be very unfavorable for men, even worse than in real life which is already pretty bad. Why? Because online dating offers men the opportunity to hit on girls in such a way that the uncomfortable feeling of rejection is softened. At the same time, the more desirable girls have no need for online dating since they get hit on all the time in real life.
If the male/female ratio is fundamentally skewed, I don’t see how blockchains or bidding or anything else is going to help, except of course to the extent where men are charged a premium. But in that case, there’s no need for anything fancy, just set up one of those “millionaire” dating sites that charges men a premium.
>it’s a place you can go to meet the sort of people who want to date on the blockchain
So, an even higher male:female ratio than usual.
Yeah, this was my thought exactly. It’s taking the existing problem of online dating (too many geeky socially awkward men, not enough women who aren’t scammers) and increases it by a couple orders of magnitude.
The way to help “people who want to date on the blockchain” get dates is to train them how to not act like a person who wants to date on the blockchain. Not make it easier for them to think that success is likely in this particular arena…
Reminds me of a friend of a friend who joined a dating site strictly for atheists and agnostics. The ratio of (real, non-bot) women to men on such a site must be Vanishing.
The reason it uses the blockchain is probably so they can fund it using an ICO, which lets them get millions of dollars of funding without giving up any stake in their company or even developing a prototype. It’s not *necessarily* a scam, but it totally could be. I personally wouldn’t trust any ICO-backed project that only has a whitepaper, which is most of them.
I was several paragraphs in before I started to suspect that this wasn’t one of your quirky first-person sci-fi short stories.
Haha, rereading it I can totally see that.
I was about 2/3 through before I stopped bracing for the whole thing to just lead to a pun.
I figured this out about halfway through the second paragraph, but yeah, it definitely started like one.
Also me.
Bitcoin solves the problem of not being able to trust peers via proof of work. As long as 50 + sigma percent of miners are honest — or at least aren’t dishonest and coordinating with each other — then the longest chain doesn’t contain any double spent coins. This invention was in response to a “Sybil Attack” on earlier peer to peer schemes. In many of those schemes peers would have a crowdsourced reputation. A Sybil attack is simply the creation of large numbers of peers all created by the same user that then dominate reputation voting. Proof of work essentially transforms the voting weight from per peer (very cheap to create) to per unit processing power (more expensive).
The biggest problem* I see here is exactly the old Sybil attack. A user reputation system, which would be used in order of importance to have some assurance for messagers 1) that the recipients exist as real, discrete people, 2) that s/he is actually reading, responding, and going on good faith dates though the system and 3) is least somewhat honest in his or her self description. But if a nefarious user can flood the system with fake users then he can game the reputation system for profit.
To be fair, the white paper acknowledges this. But the blockchain is not at all part of the proposed solutions, and indeed it is hard to see how it possibly could be. Proof of work doesn’t buy you anything here. Instead the mooted solutions are ID and other image uploads to try to verify that real people are behind each account (with machine learning to try to catch fraud) and cell phone to cell phone NFC transactions to verify physical dates.
My two problems with these answers are: 1) I’m somewhat skeptical they’ll work and 2) they introduce and absolute dependence on a trusted third party. The first problem, perhaps surprisingly, not as big a deal. Yes, it is true that not having it work sours the whole apple cart but on the other hand every other dating site has to deal with that too. And I expect there to be some sort of emerging solution that gradually gets better and better. It probably would have emerged already but the for the strong internet norm in favor of pseudo-anonymity. The second problem on the other hand goes directly the question of “why blockchain” and is pretty fatal to most answers. If the model absolutely requires trust in a third party (i.e. Luna) I can’t see any good reason to use any kind of blockchain technology. If you are trusting them anyway, they might as well buy and sell fiat tokens. There’s no reason that those can’t fluctuate in value, the WoW gold/subscription token is an example of exactly such a model with fluctuating prices despite being a controlled fiat currency.
In one sense, it’s hard to blame these guys for jumping on the crypto-coin bandwagon. It would have been pretty difficult to raise $8MM through traditional VC sources for Yet Another Dating Website. But on the other hand, you really need do need to have a trusted third party to make this work and throwing the latest get rich quick buzzword in for purely business development and marketing reasons is some kind of Bayesian evidence that you shouldn’t.
I do wish them the best of luck though. I don’t especially like any of the current online dating models, so I’m happy to see experimentation and innovation.
*Well, the biggest theoretical problem anyway. Probably sociological problems having to do with adverse selection for people that would be attracted to being paid to read messages is bigger.
But if a nefarious user can flood the system with fake users then he can game the reputation system for profit.
Wasn’t that part of the whole Ashley Madison scandal? The operators were creating fake female accounts in order to encourage men to spend spend spend for upgrading accounts and so on?
I think the major problem with dating sites is, and will continue to be, that they really cannot 100% guarantee that yes, you will meet someone and yes, you will meet someone who wants to go on a date with you. Even if you get responses, even if you strike up conversations with those people, you still do not have an absolute assurance that they will want to meet you in real life (or if they do, that you’ll get a second or more date out of it). We’re not yet at any kind of level of tech to make that happen, even if the algorithms are getting refined and matches are getting better.
Sort of. Any dating website has the potential problem of the website owner being nefarious. That was what happened there. I don’t think it involved fake reputation scores, just fake users, but easily could have.
This model has those problem (luna could be corrupt) but it *also* has the additional problem that end users could act in nefarious ways to corrupt the system. That too also exists in other dating websites, but in those cases the payoff is advertising (i.e. an account will be advertising prostitution services instead of being a genuine dating profile) whereas in this system the payoff for successfully cheating would be directly getting money. So the incentives to cheat would be that much higher.
It’s true that no site can guarantee you a date, much less a second date. But I think it is unreasonable to want that. What is somewhat reasonable to want is that there is a real, concrete person behind a profile that is at least open to the idea of going on dates and is at least very roughly honest about his or her characteristics (age, gender, location, appearance, sexuality, marital status, income, etc).
I’m not saying that’s an easy problem, but it should be a problem that’s possible to get a decent solution to. I’m just not convinced this is it.
I’d be happy to agree to a contract which stipulates that the company gets ~$25K if they set me up with somebody I’m mutually interested in and we get married and are together within 2 years. Refundable if a breakup occurs before the 5-year time frame or in cases of fraud/misrepresentation. The sooner/better they do, the sooner they get the money.
I thought this is roughly how traditional matchmakers worked. Albeit there’s an upfront fee, but the major payment comes at the wedding. Or at least that’s what I vaguely remember from reading a long article in a magazine once.
@Garrett
Marriage is pretty much optional these days, unless you are part of a very traditionalist community (in which case you’d probably not use Luna). So with your scheme there is a big incentive to just wait to marry until 5 years and 1 day have passed.
This idea horrifies me. I don’t know how you could conceivably look at the current landscape and think more commodification of sex is the answer.
So here’s a question: why are all dating sites doomed to be sausagefests? Particularly in my own (and most SSC readers’, I’d wager) demographic (young, big-city upper-middle-class people)–there are more women with graduate degrees than men, more “deadbeat” men in crappy, dead-end life situations than women, depressed male labor-force participation. And it’s become a standard trope in thinkpieces that it’s impossible for professional women to get a good date in major cities; indeed most major metro areas in the US are skewed in favor of young, single, gainfully employed women, as opposed to young, single, gainfully employed men. (Though the ratio seems to reset once you stop controlling for employment).
I assume there’s probably a roughly equal number of men pairing up with men and women pairing up with women, so the straight dating market should roughly line up with sex ratios even after gay couples exit the equation. The demographic situation should ease the “too many men, not enough women” problem of dating websites, but this doesn’t seem to be the case. What gives?
The first bit isn’t necessarily the case, and the second bit assumes one “dating market” instead of, say, multiple dating markets with some overlap. I went to a college with a lopsided female-male ratio, and this probably benefited men (for example, it was more common to see a couple where the woman was noticeably more attractive than the man than vice versa).
I seriously doubt this. Sexuality is a continuum. When women express flexibility on this scale it improves their chances in the hetero dating market. It is also generally easier for non hetero girls to pass as hetero. Also, with men generally as the pursuers bi women have to actively seek out lesbian relationships.
Bi men are generally seen as less desirable to women, are much more likely to have a harder time passing as hetero, and will have a MUCH higher success rate when they pursue (or are pursued by) other men.
Plus just my sense as a gay man is that there are much more of us around than lesbians….
Are you responding to me, or the post I’m quoting?
Theories (I do not have any particular evidence to prove any of these things are true)
1. Women have significantly higher standards than men (pretty sure there is data to support this)
2. Women are more interested in monogamy than men (men with girlfriends are likely to keep going on dating sites, women with boyfriends are not)
3. Men are more interested in technology than women (likely to be early adopters of dating sites while women still rely on more traditional methods)
4. Given that men occupy the role of “pursuer”, they are more motivated to seek easier/more efficient “dating solutions” that minimize the risk/shame of being turned down
ETA:
5. To the extent that dating sites flirt with the idea that they can also help you with hook-ups/casual sex (which is all of them except eharmony and christianmingle), that will also attract more men than women
The problem isn’t necessarily about “too many men.” It’s at least partly about differences in behavior and what people are looking for, aka “a percentage of men choose a volume-based messaging strategy hoping someone, anyone responds, leading to each individual woman getting hundreds of messages, most from people they would never want to choose.”
Conversely, my wife once tried to start a relatively inexpensive but human-mediated matchmaking service, and got something like a 10:1 female:male ratio.
Simple solution, go online and draw males from that pool.
I agree with Matt M on this. For men, the idea of being able to hit on decent number of girls without having to worry about being accused of harassment, without having to deal with the pain of face-to-face rejection, without having to face the girl the next day — it’s all extremely attractive. So internet dating sites will inevitably attract lots and lots of men.
Meanwhile, desirable women don’t really need to use internet dating to meet men; they get hit on every day in real life. For desirable women, internet dating is mainly a way to get validation when they are feeling down.
Inevitably the women in those thinkpieces are some combination of over-35, overweight, and deluded , i.e. they think that a 35-year-old woman with a good career is at least as desirable as a 25 year old woman without a good career.
For one thing, there are actually more men than women. The birth ratio is perhaps 105 to 100 and it takes a long time to even out due to womens’ longer life expectancy. If you are an 80 year old man who wants an 80 year old woman, you are in great shape. But if you are young, the odds are against you.
For another thing, the most desirable men engage in various forms of polygyny. This can be a matter of dating 2 or more girls at once, but it could also take the form of a man starting a new relationship immediately after a breakup while the woman sits on the sidelines for a few months.
It’s also worth keeping in mind that age is an important, assymetrical factor. A woman’s sexual desirability is concentrated into her younger years; a man’s is far more spread out. The upshot of this is that a man in his 20s who wants a girl in her 20s is competing with men in their 30s, 40s, and sometimes even 50s.
Another assyemtrical factor is children. Single mother is a big hit to a woman’s sexual market value, far more than it is to a man. So that a man who is childless wants a woman who is childless, he is nonetheless competing with men who already have children.
Another factor is the obesity epidemic, which is hitting women harder than men even with a biased definition of obesity which attempts to conceal the discrepancy.
The upshot of all this is that if you are a man who is young, single, childless, and fit, and all you want is a woman who is young, single, childless, and fit, you face a ton of competition both online and off. The effective ratio is more like 10 to 1 than 1 to 1.
Lies, damned lies, and statistics that have been massaged to fit a narrative.
I don’t think anyone else’s responses are wrong, but I think they are missing the main issue. The problem with internet dating is that there is no opportunity cost for approaching someone, which swamps all other strategies. An approach has almost zero value to a woman, so only women with very low standards participate. In a bar a guy coming up to you is at least not talking to another woman right then, plus you could watch to see if guys are just walking up to every woman one after another until they got the right reaction. This is a really low baseline, but at least it is something to start with. Online they could literally be messaging 100 other women in the same day, and you have no idea for months.
This is why everything tends to devolve into hookup culture online based on attractiveness, there is no other easy verification for honesty, your looks can be verified in person very quickly and the only thing you can say online that comes across as honest is “I like boobs and sex, lets hookup”. All the feedback loops tend to point down this road, and every guy willing to message 100 woman with “show me your tits” in the hopes of 1 response ends up there, and any woman who is driven away by those messages is gone very quickly.
Uh, I don’t think your link says what you think it says? The vast majority of metro areas show way more single men than single women; they show (sometimes) fewer “employed men than women” but conspicuously don’t give data for “employed men vs employed women” which is presumably a better metric.
(All these measurements are also badly confounded by social class variables. Canonical example is Chicago, which has far more young single women than young single men. All the former are poor women on the south side (with a substantial fraction of the men in jail) and all the latter are rich on the north side (with the women not existing.) These are not markets that mix.)
I think that if you look at single people of all age ranges, there is not a woman shortage since there are so many older widows and divorcees.
But for young men, what matters is the number of women who are single, childless, and in a fertile age range. And there is a huge shortage of such women. I would guess that the effective ratio is like 3 or 4 to 1. Perhaps worse. What’s also interesting is that our society is so gynocentric, this problem gets very little attention. Instead, what gets attention is women in their late 30s and 40s who are furious that the most desirable men prefer women who are younger.
The only way the effective ratio could be 3 or 4:1 is if men are impregnating women and leaving them at a high rate. There would also never be any women who get to their late 30s and early 40s single because men would be impregnating women out of the dating pool and then jumping back in.
To an extent, yes. There are a lot of women who become single mothers either because they get divorced (the rate is something like 50%) or they never get married in the first place.
A lot of divorced men in their 40s would prefer to date women a lot younger than them. For many, this is unrealistic, but for a lot who are some combination of successful and fit, it happens. Making life more difficult for young men.
And of course there is also soft polygamy. A lot of unmarried young women are dating men who are seeing other women or even married to other women.
So I stand by my estimate.
Seriously this is so easily solvable.
On every guys profile post total number of profiles viewed, and % of messages sent to viewed profiles.
On every girls profile post total number of messages received, % read, and % responded to that generated a conversation.
If people are worried about their totals being high and making them look slutty just show the numbers for the last six months and if it’s a shorter time window (new users or returning inactive ones) just say how long.
If all that is still too revealing use that data to give guys a score (9/10 ect) for how likely they are to be just looking for hookups and girls a score for how likely they are to just be fishing for compliments.
Play around with displaying all that data for both genders. I would love to see the difference between gay and straight people with that data.
I strongly suspect people would hate that system because then everything they do becomes something they’re afraid they’ll be judged negatively for. Even if the judgement isn’t real the fear will turn the whole platform into a negative experience for them.
zero messages received? what a loser.
Lots of profiles viewed with few messages sent? what a creeping creep
Lots of profiles viewed with many messages sent? OMG what a spamming loser.
Few profiles viewed, few messages sent? probably a throwaway account.
Few profiles viewed, many message sent? OMG what a spamming loser.
Girl responds to to few messages? : “thinks she’s so high and mighty?”
Girl responds to to many messages? : “what an attention whore”
etc etc etc
If there’s any way for users to negatively rate people expect retaliatory down-marking. He marked me as just fishing for compliments? well screw him! marks everything zero and rates him “creep”
Point taken. Then like I said, black box it and put up a rating.
People with bad ratings will presumably want to know why.
A site that promises to rate how good of a person and how deserving of companionship you are and refuses to explain to you how the rating is derived will almost surely upset a whole lot of people.
Remember how much bad publicity eHarmony got for “rejecting” certain profiles? Match.com launched an entire advertising campaign in response on the premise of “We don’t reject anybody!”
You can tell people what factors go into it, just not the exact formula. Obviously it would take some tweaking to get just right and you could offer people a way to report if people are gaming it and an appeals process.
Before too long, a savvy guy will come along who will reverse engineer that and post the results online.
If this were done honestly, male customers would quickly realize that the vast majority of female profiles are inactive or otherwise not serious. That’s one of the dirty secrets of online dating — the male/female ratio is even more lopsided than it seems.
That seems like a very good thing, in a platform whose incentives are aligned with its users’. (I mean the information, not the imbalance itself.)
You then have to make sure they aren’t using multiple accounts, and using across multiple sites.
This sets my bullshit-o-meter whooping. IBM Watson is not a technique, a method, an algorithm, or a model. It’s a IBM brand that contains absolutely anything IBM thinks it can sell by calling it “IBM Watson”, and aside from the Jeopardy stint, it is most famous for failing to deliver the promised revolutions in healthcare.
This sets my bullshit-o-meter whooping.
Agreed. “We use the most up to date special techniques and Secret Sauce to get you the perfect match and ensure romantic compatibility” is what every dating site and matchmaker claims; throwing together “NLP” and “IBM Watson” is veering more towards jargon buzzwords than ‘there’s a sound principle at work here’.
This is what I was about to post.
As a marketing ploy, IBM Watson is deeply impressive. As a product, it is not. Winning at Jeopardy was genuinely cool, but I’m not aware of any case where that Watson code has produced significant improvements in other domains. Meanwhile, IBM is slapping the Watson label anywhere it thinks it can get away with, most of which are unrelated to the original Jeopardy achievement.
Even more than the gratuitous blockchain — which is complete nonsense from a technical standpoint, but could plausibly be justified as a marketing feature in the current crypto-crazed environment — the connection with Watson raises a huge red flag for me.
They are just going by the hype.
Let’s play a game and try to overdo them: I propose LoopCoin, a train that runs in a sealed vacuum blockchain, powered by deep learning and CRISPR.
That definitely needs virtual/augmented reality in there somewhere. Maybe Big Data and The Cloud, but they might have gone out of fashion. Chucking in a functional language can’t hurt either.
Users who want to catch someone else’s attention can bid the local cryptocurrency, Stars
It was at this point that I metaphorically threw up. I get that it’s a dating site so yes, it’s supposed to be twee but good God (Aengus, in this instance) does it have to sound like a collectible game for five year old girls?
If they’re trying to position themselves as The Dating Site For Nerds then good luck, nerds want love too and they deserve to have romances of their own. But I think we’re now in the stage of marketing where “slap the [term of the day] onto our product, Smithers, so the Young People will buy it” is in full force; blockchain with everything!
Perhaps also notable that you can only purchase tokens on release if “You are not a citizen of the US, EU, Canada, or Singapore.”. Apparently there are some legal issues in US, EU etc., but I don’t know enough about stuff like this to know if this is a cause for concern or not. Dating sites does seem like an ideal place for machine learning to do its work so I’ll be sad if this doesn’t pan out.
So who’s left from More Economically Developed Countries?
Switzerland, maybe the UK soon, Oz, NZ, Japan, SK.
Then, another point.
I really really hope that Luna is a scam, or if it’s real, it fails. I can think of many scary things, but the thought of a single corporate entity interested in profit-making has any monopoly over any significant aspect of human culture is among the top percentile, maybe higher. Didn’t we learn anything from the mistakes that were Google or Facebook or Amazon, and yet we are stuck with them to the foreseeable future?
Firstly, my go-to heuristic today is that no matter what kind of principles the founders will profess, the economic incentives are bound to lead them doing something horrible.
[Addendum. Instead of wannabe billionaires, you need idealistic cranks who are committed to build societies out of utopian idealism, and make that idealism a tradition that will continue to run on its own steam and motivate people to strive towards idealism. No legalistic system can preserve a democracy if the popular will to maintain a functioning democracy is not there, and I believe same principles go for both legal systems and blockchain engineering.]
Secondly, let me quote that one horrid sentence again.
The idea of a single efficient entity, corporate or otherwise, having any monopoly over any significant aspect of human culture sounds like the most horrible nightmarish dream of all totalitarian tyrants come true. I’d prefer that the important things in our culture were not governed by single decision-making process. Moloch lies in the inefficiencies of failed collaboration and uncoordination, but I’d still prefer the inefficient democratic societal institutions or even the democratic market chaos of many small individuals (because such environments leave room for little people to operate) to single tyrannical entity taking over all of the pasture.
What’s wrong with Amazon? So far I haven’t found a reason to hate them yet, though I would certainly be open to hearing them.
They apparently treat their workers pretty badly.
So I’ve heard, but they’re voluntarily employed, not slaves. Usual libertarian arguments about sweat shops apply.
(Also we all know it’s just a transitional phase until robots replace all of them.)
I find idealistic utopian cranks a million times scarier than wannabe billionaires — an unscrupulous wannabe billionaire will take your money, but an idealistic utopian crank will take your life, either by wasting it on idealistic utopian schemes that don’t work or by more direct means. And they don’t even need to be an unscrupulous one — if anything scrupulosity makes them more dangerous. But maybe that’s just me.
“If anything scrupulosity makes them more dangerous”
Vote for Robespierre: he’s incorruptible!
With respect: do you understand what the word “Decentralized” means?
Dating sites already suffer from a male/female imbalance. Crypto also suffers from a male/female imbalance. Luna users will be 95% male.
The current marketing is just to investors. They can choose a very different kind of marketing to attract women. Something like: you won’t be inundated with messages, but get a few high quality messages each month.
If it works…
How about this:
Senders still pay for their messages, bidding for top slots.
They stars/money goes into escrow.
At the end of dates, both users have a chance to signal to the system that the date was successful (or not terrible). If both do, then the reader gets to redeem the message credit.
All credits not redeemed after a set period of time go to fund the the system/ used to pay everyone’s entry fees.
This would make it very difficult for set up an operation just to collect fees (you actually have to read and go on dates. The amount of dates you can go on is limited)
Because the house will keep most of the bids, the cost of credits should be relatively low.
I remember having a similar idea for something else. A while ago (about a year or two?), an FB overlay app was circulating where you could tick if you wanted to hang out or engage in some form of romantic business for each of your friends and it would tell both of you iff both ticked the respective choice. (This was not bangwithfriends, but something less shiny that was explicitly targeting the rationalist-adjacent sphere) This had the obvious problem that people might just select everyone to see who picked them, and just the possibility of this would discourage people from actually using it as a truthful signal. In that context, I thought this could be rectified by making both parties underwrite ticks they place with some small amount of money ($1 or so) which would be refunded if both parties afterwards verified that the respective other meant it.
Of course, with the sort of unthemed bare-bones app it was, adding a monetary component would just have quickened its death due to nonexistent userbase, but for a project like this one where users have to commit money regardless, either of the two approaches might actually work. With yours, there may be a problem in that men would have nothing to lose in letting their payment go to the site rather than the date who didn’t hook up with them out of spite; my approach would need to be adapted (to something where e.g. the man pays x+y+z initially, of which x goes to the woman, and if both say it was legit, an additional y is disbursed to the woman and z is returned to the man), which may result in it looking cumbersome enough that all but the most determined of nerds would be driven off.
You are thinking of reciprocity.io (and I think people still use it).
This means that the recipient has a financial incentive to smile and play nice even if they want out of a date, while the sender has power they can use to push boundaries.
(Probably not too much of either though, as I don’t expect the prices will go too high even if the system works and is successful.)
This seems to start with a good idea or two, but implement them in a confusing way.
The two basic premises: 1) incentivize good behavior, and 2) allow users to allocate limited resources to show relative interest, both make sense. Indeed most apps have this in some form: Tinder has swipe limits, and the Super Like; CMB claims to reward good behavior with better matches, and you can discover matches by spending beans; etc. And most let you spend money to get more of the limited resources.
Luna seems like it will quickly devolve into a small number of high-value profiles getting hugely disproportionate stars, (like how a small number of Tinder profiles probably get a hugely disproportionate percentage of Super Likes), which they will have no use for other than to cash out. (Very attractive people probably don’t need to spend stars to get a response.)
I’d think a better idea would be to have people earn stars with good behavior, (e.g. conversations over X messages in length; actually going on dates; maybe some sort of post-interaction “rating” function), make it clear when someone is sending you a message with lots of stars, and possibly hold those stars in escrow until you actually go on a date.
Sounds like “Just Another Dating Site”, tm, but generally all such things do is push money from rich dudes to pretty ladies (or those willing to pretend to be such), so I don’t see any harm.
This doesn’t seem like a weakness in that context? Assuming that focusing the currently over-divided attentions of women is the primary problem of heterosexual dating sites, and assuming that women tend to value a partner’s financial status more than men.
(posting this in parts, it’s too damn long)
Hi. I’m Vinay Gupta, the original designer of the Luna system. I’m probably best known for the Hexayurt refugee shelter design (widely used at Burning Man), but I also led the release processes for Ethereum. I’m now doing a tech/law start-up called Mattereum to manage physical property rights for business on the blockchain.
I figured out the cryptoeconomic mechanisms at the heart of Luna about a year before I met the team which went on to become the Luna team, and remain a significant investor in the project. The idea was basically a thought experiment, which leapt to life in the right hands – which were not mine!
The basic idea was very simple: 99% of the money made in the blockchain space has gone to men, and that’s creating some very, very distorted gender dynamics. Would it be possible to add some counterbalances, without turning dating into a transaction? For that to work, any exchange of value had to be a gift, maybe an extravagant one. But then how to manage the social games around such a set up? I was kidding around with friends over dinner, came up with the concept that people would give gifts to get their messages read, and that effort would be set by competition, and we all laughed about it. And then about a year later it clicked: people could actually do this, and it might well work.
There’s a second angle that I hadn’t seen, which is that once you have value flowing over such a platform, it then creates the possibility of additional markets for matching algorithms, and that’s where things get really interesting. I took a while to warm to the idea, but the Luna team have made a good case to me that AI really can solve some of the matching problems, found some killer academic research which looks like it could be built into a product. I believe that the cryptoeconomic mechanisms exist to get effective matching markets set up now exist, and this should go well: with an incentive to get better at matching people, SURELY there are tools to do the job. Surely!
(continued) And this is incredibly exciting, because the idea that we could wind up with a data driven approach to discovering what really makes us happy in this incredibly critical area of our life? This is genuinely revolutionary.
Now the hard question: Will it work?
The short answer is that I believe Luna to be fail-safe. Yes, fake profiles may waste individuals’ money when messages are sent to robots. But the value at risk is no more than a single individual sends with a single message. These risks are relatively contained, and they can be incrementally mitigated. Verification of profiles can start lightweight, and become increasingly heavy to repel attempts at this kind of fraud. One can also imagine the deployment of insurance, or long-clearing escrows: in short, there are incremental measures that can be deployed to address these problems if robot control becomes problematic. There’s plenty of room to tighten the systems to provide a good environment for daters.
Now what of the much, much more significant risks on the female side? Because Luna isn’t paying women to do things, it isn’t exposing them to risks beyond any other dating site, and it doesn’t set up the opportunity for exploitation. My vision, and I hope the future evolutions of the project will preserve this, is that women are paid when messages arrive: not when they are read, not when they are replied to, and a simple “unread messages” counter indicates whether people are in the habit of ignoring mail. As far as I can see, this mechanism isn’t exploitable. It is not a mechanism of exchange: it just establishes queue order for something which is otherwise free (sending a message.) It also doesn’t establish incentives for catfishing, because subsequent messages are free. I think this is a good, solid way to go forwards.
(to conclude) I would have left Luna as a thought experiment, an interesting intellectual exercise. I’m too old to be running a dating site. But I am excited to see a team this capable picking up the idea and running with it, and if they do succeed in curating a market which results in a fundamental breakthrough in using AI to find people romantic partners, we may all benefit.
As we went into actually making this real, I sweated blood about the morality and the safety issues involved with Luna, and I came to the conclusion that there’s very little room for exploitation of women with these mechanisms. (I’m aware that, say, very attractive men might actually be net token recipients etc. and that the gay/lesbian users will have different dynamics – I am speaking here to the most common case.) But no design, no matter how carefully implemented, is perfect. People are cunning, and many of them are not very nice.
So if we missed something, the team has a fair number of very smart women involved who’ll be seriously motivated to fix things for both professional and personal reasons. I trust them. And that’s the bottom line: if problems arise, there are women on deck inside of the Luna team to put them right, and protect the interests of the female users of the platform who are, at the end of the day, the people we need to safeguard first. They’re fundamentally responsible for keeping the women on their platform safe, and I think they are exactly the right people to do the job.
Confused about why you keep on harping on women being unsafe on your platform. They are the ones getting the money, yeah?
Like, even if it ends up a den of scammers they won’t be taking money from ladies. It seems like the only thing that you want to happen on your site is that dudes pay to send messages to women. If so, you seem kinda confused about what kind of user is vulnerable here.
Something something disposable gender…
C’mon, you know your site is going to be a sausage fest on steroids (pun intended), no amount of diversity spinning is going to attract female users.
Then the women on the site will do very, very well from message fees, which will draw in more women, and so on until it all balances out.
Maybe.
It’s worth a try, right?
It should draw the type of woman who will draw a lot of attention, and the type of woman who isn’t opposed to the feeling of being paid to be pretty/appealing.
My guess is that it’s going to be a lot of sci-fi types – people from tech, people from fandom, people who love futuristic stuff – and that the future orientation will be the defining characteristic. But who can say?
So a base population that is ~90% male.
Given that even mainstream dating apps like OKC and Tinder are already sausage fests, what do you think will happpen if you target your service to a population that is extremely male-biased to begin with?
OK, but you still haven’t answered the biggest outstanding question here: Why a blockchain rather than a centralized ledger?
There just doesn’t seem to be any need for your ledger to be decentralized, and, as other commenters have pointing out, doing things on a blockchain rather than just keeping your own ledger comes with serious performance penalties. Why not do all the things that have been described, but just with your own ledger rather than with a blockchain? What is the advantage you are getting from using a blockchain of a simple central ledger? Because I still don’t see any.
(That said, the rest of this seems like a really neat idea. It’s just that implementation detail — and to most users, it will be just a completely irrelevant implementation detail that they hear about but never deal with — that seems dumb.)
In addition you have to incentivize the miners otherwise the whole thing falls apart.
And since this blockchain is used to implement a new cryptocoin (as there was a need of yet another cryptocoin) which the users will have to acquire in order to interact with the system, they will get all the hurdles of acquiring cryptocoins (either setting up their own mining rigs or finding a reputable exchange that supports this coin and setting up an account, then dealing with the volatile prices and the risk of hackers stealing their funds, etc.)
Lots of drawbacks, no visible benefits.
@Vinay Gupta
What percentage of men actually make or made decent money off blockchain? The recent survey we did showed that it is even a very small percentage of the people/men here, let alone the average man. Do you have any actual figures of how much of their income the average man derives from bitcoin profits? I’m quite confident in my estimate that it is a tiny fraction of what men earn doing regular jobs. If it is just a tiny fraction and doesn’t significantly contribute to the gendered earnings gap, then why would blockchain be the cause of very, very distorted gender dynamics?
This really seems like an absurd motivation. Either you actually believe it, which makes me think you have little grip on reality; or it is just a fake reason and the actual reason is to transfer more money from men to women in general, perhaps based on the belief that the gendered earnings gap is unfair and should be fixed by post-facto redistribution from men to women.
Of course, having men earn more money and then spend it on wooing women is just the traditionalist model of the man proving he is a provider. So the Luna scheme just seems Traditionalism 2.0.
Even with the indicator, it’s obviously easily exploitable by women (or men pretending to be women), who merely have to click on each message without actually reading it or have a script do so for them. Then they can keep earning money, while never going on a date. The logical outcome is that if you do care about the financial exploitation of men, you will be in a permanent arms race with the creators of fake accounts.
However, you seem to see financial exploitation of men as the goal of the system, so that suggests little motivation on your part to seriously combat abuse, as long as men are the victims. As some other people commented, you seem to primarily expect abuse by those who have to spend money against those who get the money, while system abusers typically target the money sources, not the money sinks.
I agree firmly with Aapje here. I was skeptical of the system when I began reading Vinay’s explanation, but upon finishing it, I’m left hoping that it doesn’t work. It seems to specifically want to see men exploited financially and spends an absurd amount of time talking about the safety of women without providing any evidence that women are being exploited by the traditional dating site system. And you can’t claim this is some sort of common knowledge thing, because many people would argue that the current world of dating sites gives women inordinate sexual power. I don’t have the source handy, but I recall a study about Tinder showing almost every female user surveyed had a successful sexual encounter as opposed to roughly a quarter of the males. I’m not trying to argue that getting laid is what every woman on Tinder wants first and foremost, but one certainly can’t argue that they have no power there.
The reality is here, this system revolutionizes nothing, and it merely intensifies the weird and dehumanizing process of men begging desperately to even be acknowledged and women being so inundated with attention that they have to stop seeing their potential suitors as humans so that they can actually process the sheer volume. There is nothing noble in that, not a single thing. If you want to offer something to the world, develop a system that can reduce the amount of scrambling for attention that is necessary, so that people can get back to seeing each other as complete people, rather than as objects to be vied for or options to be mulled over.
As is, your explanation has made your idea go from ‘hopeful but flawed’, to ‘cynical and exploitative’, and unless you can offer some reason why this is not the case, I can’t help but feel the world would be better off without another dating site that promises to change everything while merely escalating the status quo.
Some sort of (semi)-decentralised dating site (anonymise data, let anyone come up with an algorithm to match people) would be pretty cool. But this isn’t one as far as I can tell: it’s just using a blockchain for the marketing value.
Possessed baby here,
Thanks for the post. My teammates Aella & Vinay have already commented addressing many of the points raised above.
Also, if any slatestar readers are in New York (or Seoul for the next two weeks), we’ll be hosting a series of small events and would love to connect. Reach out to Aella or myself (firstname)@meetluna.com
P.S. We’re hiring!
cura ut valeas,
Andre
Blockchain is good when you need to coordinate on not just the state but also the the history of a database, across an arbitrary number of equally privileged nodes, and ideally when whatever you’re coordinating on is important enough that you need to back it up with weapons-grade cryptography.
That turns out to happen in more cases than you’d think, but this matches zero of those criteria. Mainly because of its centralization: it’s possible to imagine a distributed matching algorithm where blockchain was actually useful, but as far as I can tell this is just as centralized as Tinder or OKCupid. It’s a buzzword.
Adding to this: using a blockchain isn’t free. Bitcoin can push through roughly 4 transactions per second. To support this, bitcoin miners calculate nearly 20 trillion SHA-256 hashes per second, using as much electricity as the entire country of New Zealand. If all you need is a database, you don’t need it to be distributed, and you’re willing to trust a third party, you could get better performance at a hilariously tiny fraction of the price by running MySQL on a laptop. The fact that Luna will be doing (presumably centralized) user verification is pretty strong evidence that decentralization and trustlessness are not requirements.
Blockchain is a useful tool that can solve real problems, but very few problems are best solved using blockchain, and I see no reason to believe that online dating is one of them.
A while back I wrote a comment on a now-deleted Reddit account where I laid out my three mechanisms to make online dating not suck. They were, approximately:
1) Emphasize qualitative search over quantitative
People tend not to know themselves terribly well, and the best match algorithm will still be garbage-in-garbage-out. ISTM in practice that match% is just a shitty proxy over identifying who is in your tribe, so why not cut out the middle man? Stop searching for >90% matches and start searching for (eg) college grads, small business owners, fetishists, trumpet-players, whatever.
2) Aggressively funnel interactions to offline
A large majority of compatibility is just chemistry, and you can’t tell this online. Save everyones’ time and just meet IRL already.
3) Charge money to send messages, as a way to cut down on spam and encourage higher-quality messages.
This appears to be the core value proposition of Luna.
Consequently I am very hopeful that Luna succeeds.
I still don’t understand why they need a blockchain, though, and I suspect it’s entirely branding.
I honestly don’t see the value proposition due to #3. Maybe if #1 was possible, but I don’t see how that can possibly work: l’homme propose, la femme dispose. C’est la vie.
From the male perspective, I am going from messaging 100 women and getting 10 responses to messaging, like, 20 women, and getting 5 responses. That’s a huge % increase! Except I am actually getting half the responses, and I am paying $20 for the privilege, and I’m probably just going to have to do it again next week.
I don’t think online dating is a good deal for guys even if it is free. Hell, I don’t think online dating is a good deal for guys even if you got PAID to do it. You are burning time that you can put to use more productively, like increasing your attractiveness so you can more easily date people in more traditional ways.
And the fact just thinking about the sort of people who want to date on the blockchain immediately inspires a lot of cheap jokes should tell you something about the feasibility of this enterprise.
Sadie Hawkins proposal to improve online dating by pushing it into meat space.
The site organizes group date night/meetup events ahead of time, women sign up freely for these events. Men apply for these events and the women who have signed up vote on which men get to come, with the total number of male slots available = to the number of females signed up. If 10 women sign up for the Charlotte Mason homeschooling book club event and only 3 men sign up all 3 get in*, if 30 men sign up then each woman rates her top X and the guys with the most votes get invited. Men are limited to the number of events they can be interested in at any one time, and women put a deposit down for each event that they sign up for (either refunded if they show up or pays for them at the event).
*Ideally you set up a creep filter where the women can have veto power if enough of them loathe the guy applying.
This is a really interesting idea.
There was a field experimentt done on a South Korean dating site using an (artificially) costly signaling mechanism that tests some of these ideas. Here’s the abstract:
Overall, the use of this mechanism yields a 20% increase in the acceptance rate, which is similar to
the increase in the acceptance rate when the offer is made by a candidate from the middle rather than the bottom desirability group. This mostly stems from altering acceptance behavior when a recipient considers an offer from a sender who is more desirable than the recipient is.
A few years ago I met one of the OkCupid founders and talked about their algorithms and data analysis philosophy. They had a general skepticism toward using too much ML, born out of the difficulty of acquiring the right training data for the extremely complex problem their users are trying to solve.
Message reply rate is apparently the first idea every data scientist candidate comes up with an interview, and if they don’t immediately think of all the problems, the lose points in the interview. Apparently OkCupid explored the quality of this metric, and some large fraction of messages are actually just people getting in fights with each other. This is probably a metaphor for something?
Since then, I’ve idly wondered what might be even a slightly better computable metric for “found what they were looking for”. Exchanged phone numbers is surely more precise, but… it’s hard!
Reminds me of the period where Facebook had a prominent sidebar for people you might be friends with, and after you’d friended all your actual friends it just ended up being a list of people you hate.
Hi Aella,
Any examples in the wild you could point us to?
I’ve been following Luna from afar since the beginning, but I’m still skeptical. (I just don’t quite “see” it, plus I had the same concerns that Scott did).
Luna is also modern Italian and Spanish FWIW