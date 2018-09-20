A prodrome is an early stage of a condition that might have different symptoms than the full-blown version. In psychiatry, the prodrome of schizophrenia is the few-months-to-few-years period when a person is just starting to develop schizophrenia and is acting a little bit strange while still having some insight into their condition.
There’s a big push to treat schizophrenia prodrome as a critical period for intervention. Multiple studies have suggested that even though schizophrenia itself is a permanent condition which can be controlled but never cured, treating the prodrome aggressively enough can prevent full schizophrenia from ever developing at all. Advocates of this view compare it to detecting early-stage cancers, or getting prompt treatment for a developing stroke, or any of the million other examples from medicine of how you can get much better results by catching a disease very early before it has time to do damage.
These models conceptualize psychosis as “toxic” – not just unpleasant in and of itself, but damaging the brain while it’s happening. They focus on a statistic called Duration of Untreated Psychosis. The longer the DUP, the more chance psychosis has had to damage the patient before the fire gets put out and further damage is prevented. Under this model it’s vitally important to put people who seem to be getting a little bit schizophrenic on medications as soon as possible.
There has been a lot of work on this theory, but not a lot of light has been shed. Observational studies testing whether duration of untreated psychosis correlates with poor outcome mostly find it does a little bit, but there’s a lot of potential confounding – maybe lower-class uneducated people take longer to see a psychiatrist, or maybe people who are especially psychotic are especially bad at recognizing they are psychotic. The relevant studies try their hardest to control for these factors, but remember that this is harder than you think. The randomized controlled trials of what happens if you intervene earlier in psychosis tend to do very badly and rarely show any benefit, but randomly intervening earlier in psychosis is hard, especially if you also need an ethics board’s permission to keep a control group of other people who you are not going to intervene early on. Overall I could go either way on this.
Previously I was leaning toward “probably not relevant”, just because it’s too convenient. There is a lot of debate about how aggressively to treat schizophrenia, with mainstream psychiatry (and their friends the pharma companies) coming down on the side of “more aggressively”, while other people point out that antipsychotics have lots of side effects and their long-term effects (both how well they work long-term, and what negative effects they have long-term) are poorly understood. These people tend to come up with kind of wild theories about how long-term antipsychotics hypersensitize you and make you worse. I don’t currently find these very credible, but I’m also skeptical of things that are too convenient to the mainstream narrative, like “unless you treat every case of schizophrenia right away you are exposing patients to toxicity, and every second you fail to give the drugs makes them irreversibly worse forever!” And I know a bunch of people whose level of psychosis hovers at “mild” and has continued to do so for decades without the lack of treatment making it much worse.
After learning more about the biology of schizophrenia, I’ve become more willing to credit the DUP model. I can’t give great sources for this, because I’ve lost some of them, but this Friston paper, this Fletcher & Frith paper, and Surfing Uncertainty all kind of point to the same model of why untreated schizophrenia might get worse with time.
In their system, schizophrenia starts with aberrant prediction errors; the brain becomes incorrectly surprised by some sense-data. Maybe a fly buzzes by, and all of a sudden the brain shouts “WHOA! I WASN’T EXPECTING THAT! THAT CHANGES EVERYTHING!” Your brain shifts its resources to coming up with a theory of the world that explains why that fly buzzing by is so important – or perhaps which maximizes its ability to explain that particular fly at the cost of everything else.
Talk to early-stage schizophrenics, and their narrative sounds a lot like this. They’ll say something like “A fly buzzed by, and I knew somehow it was very significant. It must be a sign from God. Maybe that I should fly away from my current life.” Then you’ll tell them that’s dumb, and they’ll blink and say “Yeah, I guess it is kind of dumb, now that you mention it” and continue living a somewhat normal life.
Or they’ll say “I was wondering if I should go to the store, and then a Nike ad came on that said JUST DO IT. I knew that was somehow significant to my situation, so I figured Nike must be reading my mind and sending me messages to the TV.” Then you’ll remind them that that can’t happen, and even though it seemed so interesting that Nike sent the ad at that exact moment, they’ll back down.
But even sane people change their beliefs more in response to more evidence. If a friend stepped on my foot, I would think nothing of it. If she did it twice, I might be a little concerned. If she did it fifty times, I would have to reevaluate my belief that she was my friend. Each piece of evidence chips away at my comfortable normal belief that people don’t deliberately step on my feet – and eventually, I shift.
The same process happens as schizophrenia continues. One fly buzzing by with cosmic significance can perhaps be dismissed. But suppose the next day, a raindrop lands on your head, and there’s another aberrant prediction error burst. Was the raindrop a sign from God? The evidence against is that this is still dumb; the evidence for is that you had both the fly and the raindrop, so your theory that God is sending you signs starts looking a little stronger. I’m not talking about this on the conscious level, where the obvious conclusion is “guess I have schizophrenia”. I’m talking about the pre-conscious inferential machinery, which does its own mechanical thing and tells the conscious mind what to think.
As schizophrenics encounter more and more strange things, they (rationally) alter their high-level beliefs further and further. They start believing that God often sends signs to people. They start believing that the TV often talks especially to them. They start believing that there is a conspiracy. The more aberrant events they’re forced to explain, the more they abandon their sane views about the world (which are doing a terrible job of predicting all the strange things happening to them) and adopt psychotic ones.
But since their new worldview (God often sends signs) gives a high prior on various events being signs from God, they’ll be more willing to interpret even minor coincidences as signs, and so end up in a nasty feedback loop. From the Frith and Fletcher paper:
Ultimately, someone with schizophrenia will need to develop a set of beliefs that must account for a great deal of strange and sometimes contradictory data. Very commonly they come to believe that they are being persecuted: delusions of persecution are one of the most striking and common of the positive symptoms of schizophrenia, and the cause of a great deal of suffering. If one imagines trying to make some sense of a world that has become strange and inconsistent, pregnant with sinister meaning and messages, the sensible conclusion might well be that one is being deliberately deceived. This belief might also require certain other changes in the patient’s view of the world. They may have to abandon a succession of models and even whole classes of models.
A few paragraphs later, they expand their theory to the negative symptoms of schizophrenia. That is: advanced-stage schizophrenics tend to end up in a depressed-like state where they rarely do anything or care about anything. The authors say:
Further, although we have deliberately ignored negative symptoms, it is interesting to consider whether this model might have relevance for this extremely incapacitating feature of schizophrenia. We speculate that this deficit could indeed be ultimately responsible for the amotivational, asocial, akinetic state that is characteristic of negative symptoms. After all, a world in which sensory data are noisy and unreliable might lead to a state in which decisions are difficult and actions seem fruitless. We can only speculate on whether the same fundamental deficit could account for both positive and negative features of schizophrenia but, if it could, we suggest that it would be more profound in the case of negative features, and this increased severity might be invoked to account for the strange motor disturbances (collectively known as catatonia) that can be such a striking feature of the negative syndrome.
I think what they are saying is that, as the world becomes even more random and confusing, the brain very slowly adjusts its highest level parameters. It concludes, on a level much deeper than consciousness, that the world does not make sense, that it’s not really useful to act because it’s impossible to predict the consequences of actions, and that it’s not worth drawing on prior knowledge because anything could happen at any time. It gets a sort of learned helplessness about cognition, where since it never works it’s not even worth trying. The onslaught of random evidence slowly twists the highest-level beliefs into whatever form best explains random evidence (usually: that there’s a conspiracy to do random things), and twists the fundamental parameters into a form where they expect evidence to be mostly random and aren’t going to really care about it one way or the other.
Antipsychotics treat the positive symptoms of schizophrenia – the hallucinations and delusions – pretty well. But they don’t treat the negative symptoms much at all (except, of course, clozapine). Plausibly, their antidopaminergic effect prevents the spikes of aberrant prediction error, so that the onslaught of weird coincidences stops and things only seem about as relevant as they really are.
But if your brain has already spent years twisting itself into a shape determined by random coincidences, antipsychotics aren’t going to do anything for that. It’s not even obvious that a few years of evidence working normally will twist it back; if your brain has adopted the hyperprior of “evidence never works, stop trying to respond to it”, it’s hard to see how evidence could convince it otherwise.
This theory fits the “duration of untreated psychosis” model very well. The longer you’re psychotic, with weird prediction errors popping up everywhere, the more thoroughly your brain is going to shift from its normal mode of evidence-processing to whatever mode of evidence-processing best suits receiving lots of random data. If you start antipsychotics as soon as the prediction errors start, you’ll have a few weird thoughts about how a buzzing fly might have been a sign from God, but then the weirdness will stop and you’ll end up okay. If you start antipsychotics after ten years of this kind of stuff, your brain will already have concluded that the world only makes sense in the context of a magic-wielding conspiracy plus also normal logic doesn’t work, and the sudden cessation of new weirdness won’t change that.
The Frith and Fletcher paper also tipped me off to this excellent first-person account by former-schizophrenic-turned psychologist Peter Chadwick:
At this time, a powerful idea of reference also overcame me from a television episode of Colombo and impulsively I decided to write letters to friends and colleagues about “this terrible persecution.” It was a deadly mistake. After a few replies of the “we’ve not heard anything” variety, my subsequent (increasingly overwrought) letters, all of them long, were not answered. But nothing stimulates paranoia better than no feedback, and once you have conceived a delusion, something is bound to happen to confirm it. When phrases from the radio echoed phrases I had used in those very letters, it was “obvious” that the communications had been passed on to radio and then television personnel with the intent of influencing and mocking me. After all betrayal was what I was used to, why should not it be carrying on now? It seemed sensible. So much for my bonding with society. It was totally gone. I was alone and now trusted no one (if indeed my capacity to trust people [particularly after school] had ever been very high).
The unfortunate tirade of coincidences that shifted my mentality from sane to totally insane has been described more fully in a previous offering. From a meaningless life, a relationship with the world was reconstructed by me that was spectacularly meaningful and portentous even if it was horrific. Two typical days from this episode I have recalled as best I could and also published previously. The whole experience was so bizarre it is as if imprinted in my psyche in what could be called “floodlit memory” fashion. Out of the coincidences picked up on, on radio and television, coupled with overheard snatches of conversation in the street, it was “clear” to me that the media torment, orchestrated as inferred at the time by what I came to call “The Organization,” had one simple message: “Change or die!” Tellingly my mother (by then deceased) had had a fairly similar attitude. It even crossed my (increasingly loosely associated) mind that she had had some hand in all this from beyond the grave […]
As my delusional system expanded and elaborated, it was as if I was not “thinking the delusion,” the delusion was “thinking me!” I was totally enslaved by the belief system. Almost anything at all happening around me seemed at least “relevant” and became, as Piaget would say, “assimilated” to it. Another way of putting things was that confirmation bias was massively amplified, everything confirmed and fitted the delusion, nothing discredited it. Indeed, the very capacity to notice and think of refutatory data and ideas was completely gone. Confirmation bias was as if “galloping,” and I could not stop it.
As coincidences jogged and jolted me in this passive, vehicular state into the “realization” that my death was imminent, it was time to listen out for how the suicide act should be committed. “He has to do it by bus then?!” a man coincidentally shouted to another man in the office where I had taken an accounts job (in fact about a delivery but “of course” I knew that was just a cover story). “Yes!” came back the reply. This was indeed how my life was to end because the remark was made as if in reply to the very thoughts I was having at that moment. Obviously, The Organization knew my very thoughts.
Two days later, I threw myself under the wheels of a double decker, London bus on “New King’s Road” in Fulham, West London, to where I had just moved. In trying to explain “why all this was happening” my delusional system had taken a religious turn. The religious element, that all this torment was willed not only by my mother and transvestophobic scandal-mongerers but by God Himself for my “perverted Satanic ways,” was realized in the personal symbolism of this suicide. New King’s Road obviously was “the road of the New King” (Jesus), and my suicide would thrust “the old king” (Satan) out of me and Jesus would return to the world to rule. I then would be cast into Outer Darkness fighting Satan all the way. The monumental, world-saving grandiosity of this lamentable act was a far cry from my totally irrelevant, penniless, and peripheral existence in Hackney a few months before. In my own bizarre way, I obviously had moved up in the world. Now, I was not an outcast from it. I was saving the world in a very lofty manner. Medical authorities at Charing Cross Hospital in London where I was taken by ambulance, initially, of course, to orthopedics, fairly quickly recognized my psychotic state. Antipsychotic drugs were injected by a nurse on doctors’ advice, and eventually, I made a full physical and mental recovery.
Chadwick never got too far along; he had all the weird coincidences, he was starting to get beliefs that explained them, but he never got to a point where he shifted his fundamental concepts or beliefs about logic in an irreversible way. As far as I know he’s been on antipsychotics consistently since then, and has escaped with no worse consequences than becoming a psychology professor. I am not sure whether things would have gone worse for him without the medications, but I think it’s a possibility we have to consider.
I don’t study psychology. Yet I come across descriptions of all sorts of psychological disorders on the internet, and I also get told that many descriptions psychological disorders (and in fact of some physiological disorders too) are too convincing, and you often start to believe that they apply to you. I have to actively consider that bias whenever I’m thinking that I have some disorder. Yet I also shouldn’t completely ignore those thoughts, because recognising a disorder early and getting help about it can significantly improve my quality of life or life expectancy.
Before the internet, about the only psychological disorder I heard anything about was autism, and even that only from the Rain Man movie. And at that time, nobody had told me yet that many descriptions of psychological disorders are too convincing. So obviously, back then I was wondering if I was autistic. Around 2004 (yes, that’s technically after the dawn of the internet), I asked my psychologist whether I was autistic, and mentioned the Rain Man. She also did not tell me that such descriptions of psychological disorders can be too convincing. (She did convince me in a different way that I was probably not autistic. She could do that because I knew that she obviously knew more about autism than I did.)
If some psychiatric disorders are subroutines running amok you would expect an typical person to notice bits and pieces of them in themselves. We have probably evolved to double check that rustle in the bushes, or to interpret a series of cues as “is someone or something following me?”, so it wouldn’t be surprising if everyone had, at some point, the feeling of being watched/followed without evidence or confirmation.
What’s it called when a list of symptoms or traits is so vague that basically everyone sits there nodding along, going “yeah, that’s me!”? Like with astrological horoscopes.
I think there’s something similar with the definitions of a lot of these disorders. They have to compress a variety of different psychiatrists’ experiences with a variety of different people into a list of traits that can be compared against new potential patients, and there’s obviously going to be some data loss in the process. Psychiatrists also want the descriptions to be vague enough to cover people who clearly have problems, but whose condition is slightly different from previous patients’.
So if you’re a psychiatrist who has actually worked with 100s of autistics, you probably have a pretty definite mental model of what “autism” looks like and can say with confidence “yes, you have it” or “no, you really don’t, despite superficially matching some of the things on that list.” But if you’re just reading the list without any experience, it’s rather like reading that “Tauruses are always ready for a good time with their friends but cautious about people they don’t like” and thinking “Yeah, that’s me.”
Is this what you are talking about?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barnum_effect
Yes, thank you.
Do occultists suffer from self-induced schizophrenia?
Cf Jung’s comment to James Joyce on his schizophrenic daughter: “You’re swimming, she’s drowning.”
You mean, they HAVE something like self-induced schizophrenia, but they do not SUFFER from it?
Does that offer approaches to get this stuff under control?
People see connections between things all the time. We make assumptions and draw conclusions based on the evidence we have, which frequently isn’t enough to *know*, but we need a working hypothesis.
Turning that up a bit leads to interesting creativity, and the ability to come up with outlandish science fiction novels. Turn it up too far and everything feels like it’s connected to everything else.
I’m worried that I am developing psychosis. I’m trying to divert it into a sci-fi novel. Better that I come up with fun sections of narrative than dangerous nonsense about the world around me.
If you’re serious, let me please suggest that diverting psychosis into a sci-fi novel is a very unwise strategy and that you’d be much better off visiting a doctor.
I suppose this might explain Finnegan’s Wake. At least it would account for the bizarre literary style James Joyce employed.
This is not a coincidence because nothing is ever a coincidence.
I think so. I already had a high prior on “schizophrenia is the modern Western form of shamanic sickness” and this post has raised it a bit.
Briefly, in cultures where it’s still socially acceptable to become a professional wizard/shaman/etc., the lore is that some people are destined to do so, and if those people fail to commit to the appropriate training, they will develop a crippling mental disorder. The details vary by culture, but a typical progression is that you get depressed, then start complaining about demons chasing you, then start avoiding people, then stop eating or speaking in intelligible words, then die. Some psychologists (e.g. Jung, above) have thought that this sort of thing sounds suspiciously similar to schizophrenia.
It’s also generally claimed that the sickness can be ended completely at any point in that progression just by going to your local shaman and getting yourself initiated and trained.
So. The basic magical approach to things like cosmically significant buzzing flies is:
– sure, God sends messages this way all the time and you should listen to him
– but so do demons, and you should definitely not listen to them
– also sometimes it’s really seriously just your imagination
– here’s a variety of tests you can use to help figure out which is which
– more importantly, here are some rituals that will scare most of the demons away
The end result is usually a person who still does odd things for odd reasons a lot of the time but is basically a happy, functioning member of society.
The “schizophrenia = shamanic sickness” theory should imply that schizophrenic symptoms can be treated with traditional banishing rituals, and I’d love it if someone did an actual RCT to find out for sure. I expect trying to get it funded would be hilarious, though: “You’re saying you want to test whether schizophrenia can be cured by… drawing pentagrams in the air with a stick while chanting in fake Hebrew? Are you sure you aren’t schizophrenic???” (But I mean, come on, fight crazy with crazy, right?)
It sounds like one could induce schizophrenia in someone through gaslighting?
Not gaslighting exactly, but a hostile and persecutory social environment can definitely increase the risk of psychosis. There is solid research that is pretty well replicated that first generation immigrants are at much higher risk for psychosis in a way that is independent of family history and is not easily attributable to characteristics they had before immigrating. A lot of the effect seems to be driven by immigrants who are dark-skinned who move to countries where the majority of the population are not dark-skinned, which suggests to me that the diathesis of the individual is not the only relevant factor here.
Is there a significant sample size in the other direction? If so it would be interesting to compare to try to extract if the result is a feature of unfamiliar environment or a feature of particular environments. I know a lot of Western expats work oversees for a while, but the fact that they tend to selected for overseas executive work selects for high income and high functioning, so it might not be well sample matched.
Dammit, Scott, why did you have to pick psychiatry and not a more ethical specialty, like prescribing opiates to children?
I really don’t mean to be an asshole. I like most of your posts. But I read things like this, and I wonder how different the world would be if people studied chlorpromazine for a bit longer before deciding it was such a good idea.
My first question is: What are you defining as the ‘prodrome’, here? Your example of a prodromal patient is someone so psychotic he threw himself in front of a bus to fight Satan in the Shadow Realm. By this definition, the vast majority of people diagnosed with psychosis are going to need some reclassification. Does ‘prodromal’ mean ‘psychotic, but also smart’? Despite what papers on limited samples imply, there are smart people with long-term psychosis. Which leads to…
Why does everyone in this conversation (and I have been following this conversation and all its papers for a long, long time) ignore the existence of papers on long-term untreated psychosis, or the actual present-day existence of people with long-term untreated psychosis who are sometimes willing to answer questions? We have a few papers on pre-chlorpromazine outcomes; they imply about two-thirds of patients made a full enough functional recovery to leave the institution within a couple years, in an era with little in the way of social safety nets or tolerance for weirdness. Some of the remaining one-third leave in longer-term followups, but others stick around. How many of them would today with those supports is an uncertain question. We also have people right here, right now, in this timeslice, with extremely long ‘DUPs’ — yes, there are neuroleptic-naive people, including neuroleptic-naive middle-class or over smart people, in 2018 — and people who chose to stop neuroleptics after taking them for some time (or were one of the eighty-odd people in psychiatric history who got randomized to the zero-neuroleptics arm of a study). What does it look like when you’re schizophrenic for five or ten or twenty years and don’t take neuroleptics? Well, why don’t you find out?
Also, who the hell is making a model of SZ as a disease process and IGNORING NEGATIVE SYMPTOMS? Negative symptoms ARE the disease! They’re the disabling part! They’re the ones that screw you over! You can function in plenty of high-intensity environments being delusional, you can’t being unable to get out of bed! You can’t treat negative symptoms as “well, we IGNORED them because they DON’T MATTER, but here’s what would happen if we’re right, which we, a bunch of people who clearly have no functioning model of this neurotype, definitely are”! Hell, do they know there are forms of SZ typified by negative symptoms, or did that get put in the Forbidden Knowledge box when the DSM-5 came out? Hebephrenia is a lot worse than psychosis, shouldn’t we be focusing on early treatment for that? The one long-term DUP person I know who is truly severely disabled, by which I mean she’s around the 75th percentile of functioning for people undergoing treatment, is 90% negative symptoms.
Usually prodrome is defined as “with some insight”. I agree Chadwick doesn’t really fit and I was confusing him with a different account I almost posted. I’ve changed the post a bit to reflect this, although I think there is an important sense in which he hasn’t reached the stage where he gets negative symptoms or clangs or formal thought disorder or things like that yet.
I don’t think everyone ignores these papers; I linked Moncrieff, who I consider one of the better people discussing this. My impression is that the orthodox position is that 30% of people with schizophrenia will recover spontaneously or at least end up with nothing worse than a few delusions occasionally. That having been said, the claims that pre-antipsychotics people did better are mostly false; remember Kraepelin called the disease “dementia praecox” because it seemed like the irreversible decline into dementia only faster. Studies of schizophrenics in Third World countries that don’t have antipsychotics tend to show similarly bad results. The most recent study I’ve seen on this is very confusing and has a lot of bad features, but does show people treated with antipsychotics doing better than people who are not over their long-term followup (they say 20 years, but most cases were less than that), which accords with similar previous studies.
My guess is that some people get the deterioration into their brain rearranging their concepts to fit the random data, and so end up with formal thought disorders, word salad, etc, and other people don’t and will be mostly stable their whole lives. I don’t know to what degree this is normal human variation vs. grouping two different disorders into one label.
I think there’s like a 20% chance that antipsychotics will turn out to have been a terrible idea making everything much worse, and maybe another 30% chance that they will turn out on net to have been bad because we basically understood the paradigm right but were miscalculating benefits vs. risks. But I don’t think it’s obvious, and this post is about one of the things that shifts me away from that position.
I think the Frith model of schizophrenia is elegant precisely because it does explain negative symptoms so well. I think it’s silly of them to downplay that as much as they do.
Thank you for approaching me on good faith — I tried not to be too harsh about the topic, but it’s one I have *really strong feelings on* and can’t really ignore the cognitive dissonance when reading you.
>I’ve changed the post a bit to reflect this, although I think there is an important sense in which he hasn’t reached the stage where he gets negative symptoms or clangs or things like that yet.
It’s more reasonable, but in what sense are things like negative symptoms inherently a late-stage affliction? I suspect a lot of the interest in them as late-stage comes from mixing up negative symptoms with neuroleptic side-effects, because in my experience as a long-term DUP person who interacts with a lot of people with very little exposure to neuroleptics compared to what’d be expected of their neurotypes, true negative symptoms unrelated to drugs pop up fairly early. This might be more a factor that I was adolescent-onset and know a lot of young people; I’m not sure how old Chadwick was during his experience, and the association between age and negative symptoms is well-known. They also might resolve over time in some of the no/low-exposure population (they did for me, do in Harrow and Wunderink), which isn’t really an observation in high-exposure populations (presumably the symptoms alleviate right around when the side effects kick in).
Thought disorder is a weird topic, and probably not much can be gathered on it from modern-day DUP people because we tend to only get away with it by being neurodivergent at baseline (and so having high baseline rates), but I do get what you’re getting at there.
>My impression is that the orthodox position is that 30% of people with schizophrenia will recover spontaneously or at least end up with nothing worse than a few delusions occasionally.
I get the same impression, which is interesting given that the actual patient population doesn’t reflect this — recall the trouble Elyn Saks went through finding participants for her high-functioning SZ study, and especially in terms of being turned away by psychiatrists or quoting claims that someone who regains functioning was probably misdiagnosed (!). This has the obvious confounder that recovered people might not have much psychiatric contact anymore, which works if the recovery is unrelated to neuroleptics/defined such that you can quit taking them after doing so, but I’ve also seen plenty of definitions of ‘recovery’ phrased as No, You Have To Keep Taking The Meds Forever. And then you’d be in the system, so they’d have a record of you and should by all rights know HFSZ is a thing — it’s all kinds of confusing, really.
>That having been said, the claims that pre-antipsychotics people did better are mostly false; remember Kraepelin called the disease “dementia praecox” because it seemed like the irreversible decline into dementia only faster
I’m familiar with Kraepelin’s perspective, yes. I’m not sure it’s the only applicable framework. There are certainly cultures throughout history (including today) that conceptualized SZ in a different way and don’t seem to have records of e.g. their shamans all becoming nonfunctional a few years after appointment. I’ve met high-DUP people who read as constantly decaying, but they don’t seem like the rule and they’re still doing better than a lot of treated patients. I probably read as constantly decaying for a couple years there, and I’m doing infinitely better on every axis than the early-onset SZ profile. I do have a high enough baseline IQ to probably be a non-representative example, but I’m also unsure how non-representative a male with poor premorbid functioning can really be there.
>Studies of schizophrenics in Third World countries that don’t have antipsychotics tend to show similarly bad results.
Can you provide some support for this claim? It doesn’t match my own reading, but I’m interested.
>most recent study
It has a nice big sample size, but everything else is awful. The median followup for the largest two groups is 13-15 *months*. The ‘outcomes’ are only death or hospitalization — not, say, *anything related to day-to-day functioning*. While death and revolving door syndrome are both serious QOL impairments, being unemployable or dropping out of high school to be a NEET for four years when you’re third-sigma intelligent are *also* serious QOL impairments. I get you said it has ‘a lot of bad features’, but I’d call this less ‘lots of bad features’ and more ‘essentially worthless for anything past replicating the relapse studies’.
Also, the injection-as-proxy-for-poor-compliance part interested me, because I read plenty of by-psychiatrists-for-psychiatrists booklets implying injections are actually a great alternative to pills that patients often pick by choice, but I’m not sure how much of that is real, how much is damage control, and how much is Big Pharma trying to sell more risperidone depot. What are your observations there?
>I think there’s like a 20% chance that antipsychotics will turn out to have been a terrible idea making everything much worse, and maybe another 30% chance that they will turn out on net to have been bad because we basically understood the paradigm right but were miscalculating benefits vs. risks.
Do you practice in the way that having a 50/50 chance of thinking neuroleptics were a bad idea would imply?
> injections are actually a great alternative to pills that patients often pick by choice
Oh yes. At least if it’s administered by reasonably skilled medical workers (as opposed to eg. a long term self-managed therapy at home), I’d choose injections or IV infusions in favor of most other forms of administering drugs almost any time, unless the needle would go near my eyes. I know there’s a lot of individual variation here of course.
But I don’t know how useful proxy that is in this study.
So a thing that gets missed out on in these discussions is that schizophrenia is not a coherent entity in and of itself. It is a collection of symptoms that often go together and that were selected to increase interrater reliability (i.e., so two different clinicians would both agree on the label to use to describe a given person) rather than because there was a strong belief that that collection was a thing that had an independent existence in the world. Latent class analyses of symptom patterns (supplemented sometimes by extensive interviews of relatives to figure what symptoms they have experienced) consistently demonstrates several different behavioral endophenotypes subsumed within the umbrella of schizophrenia, although the details are not entirely consistent from paper to paper. One thing that does tend to come up frequently is that there is a distinction between people who have really florid positive symptoms that tend to a)respond dramatically to medications and b) don’t seem to have a significant decrement in function longitudinally on the one hand, and people on the other hand who a) have much less extensive positive symptoms b) don’t benefit all that much from medications and c) decline in functioning pretty steadily. Again, the picture is more complicated than this, but this leaps out at you when you read the literature.
My experience working with first-episode psychosis is that the higher-functioning folks who have had these experiences and gotten better tend to employ a “sealed-over” recovery style, in which they deal with the understandably traumatic memories of what happened to them by wanting to pretend it did not happen and certainly to avoid discussing it or dwelling on it if at all possible. We have in our society this idea of what being “schizophrenic” means, and it is not a pretty picture at all, so why would you want to identify with that if you could pass? This probably explains the difficulty locating that 30%.
It is also the case that psychosis =! SCZ, but many clinicians are not that experienced with psychosis, so a lot of people who have had other kinds of psychotic disorders wind up with the label regardless. There are many other systems of nosology when it comes to psychotic disorders that draw very different distinctions; Karl Leonhard’s work on cycloid psychoses is fascinating in this regard, and this is a concept used in Scandinavian psychiatry and certainly describes some of the people I’ve worked with. Cycloid psychosis is a very different experience from classical Kraeplinian dementia praecox!
I would say careful cross-cultural studies tend to find that while yes, some cultures have much more room for acknowledging and finding value in some kinds of psychotic experiences, almost all to date have some concept of “madness” or “insanity” that is not seen as a magical or spiritual experience but that also tends to have in common, at minimum, some burden of hallucinations/delusions and disorganization.
I have met people who genuinely prefer IM medications (often with residual concerns about food contamination/poisoning) but most people need to be cajoled into doing this. There is an idea in our field that LAIs increase adherence, but this is shaky and certainly does not seem to apply in the long-run to the set of folks who are going through frequent hospitalizations. I think they are helpful for folks who need assertive community treatment approaches and also for people whose cognitive deficits make it really hard for them to remember to take pills regularly and also to get them from the pharmacy in a timely fashion.
Ultimately, “you need to take pills forever” is a terrible message for someone with first-episode psychosis. Specialists in this area generally don’t say sh*t like this. Current thinking is much more along the lines of “lowest-effective dose for 18-24 months, then discuss taper if client is interested [some people aren’t]”. This should be supplemented by intensive psychoeducation, family therapy, vocational/occupational rehab, case management services, and psychosis-specific therapies. These therapies, by the way, all tend to emphasize learning to accept experiences and function despite symptoms rather than trying to obliterate them.
I could ramble about this topic for many hours, but I must say I am very curious about your personal experiences and how your interactions with the treatment system went.
Specialists think of the prodrome these days as one of three clinically high-risk syndromes for the most part. The exact criteria are not set in stone yet so I will instead describe the gestalt of these.
1. Attenuated Psychotic Syndrome – for a relatively long period of time, someone has many perceptual and cognitive experiences that resemble hallucinations or delusions, but are not fully-formed, lack conviction, are still subject to reality-testing, and can be challenged (maybe with mild prompting) by the person experiencing them.
2. Brief Psychotic Syndrome – someone has classic positive symptoms, for short periods of time (less than a day typically), repeatedly over a significant stretch of time.
3. Functional Decline + Risk State – someone who has a first-degree relative with a hx of a severe mental illness (generally bipolar I or a psychotic disorder) OR who has previously met criteria for Schizotypal Personality Disorder (ugh, such a gross way of talking about personality structure, but that’s a different rant) AND who has experienced significant functional academic, social, or occupational decline over the past year. These last one are the folks who tend to go on to be more negative earlier on in the course of things.
These syndromes, depending on the center, have a transition rate to full-blown psychosis somewhere between 15-30%. So obviously most of these people will not become schizophrenic! Note though that this rate is at least an order of magnitude higher than in gen pop.
There are formalized testing instruments for evaluating these high risk syndromes (Structured Interview for Psychotic Symptoms is the gold-standard) so it is less vague than my description likely makes it seem.
As to why negative symptoms don’t get talked about as much – psychiatrists are human and don’t like to see our clients suffer and it makes us feel like bad doctors when they have crippling symptoms that we don’t know how to address or help them with. So we start focusing on what we can often treat, for better or for worse. also, positive symptoms tend to be the ones that get people with psychotic experiences into trouble with family/the legal system so there is a lot of external pressure to make sure they are tamped down.
Are the pre-chloropromazine papers you are talking about from the US? I would be exceptionally cautious in accepting a diagnosis of schizophrenia in this country at face value if it was formulated prior to the late 70s as there was a period of time when American psychiatrists diagnosed everyone with schizophrenia if they had ever failed to reality-test in any way. Hell, Marsha Linehan spent a year in a psychiatric hospital and got repeated ECT because she was diagnosed with “pseudoneurotic schizophrenia”.
I appreciate your listing of the disparate experiences that get lumped into the ARMS for people who wouldn’t previously be aware of them — but I’ve probably read a fairly similar number of publications in this field to you, knowing you’re someone who actually works in it. Hell, I was reading several last night.
This is not a coincidence.My ‘what the hell is the prodrome?’ doesn’t regard what the concept theoretically refers to, but rather the bizarre places people draw the line between ‘attenuated’ and ‘florid’ psychosis.
The most inexplicable part is, I was probably schizophrenic in reverse. I define myself as having crossed over around 15/16 because that was when I fell headfirst into things and later became nonfunctional, dropped out, etc., but in practice I was incapable of reality-testing for a long, long time. Now nearly half a decade on I have a very complex and attenuated relationship with reality, but it is actually a relationship. I’d be able to sneak in as any other high-risk MCDD kid in the local youth psychosis program if I didn’t have the inconvenience of already being crazy. (Corollary of “LET’S LOWER THE DUP”: young, functioning-ish people with lengthy DUPs who don’t want to lie about everything anymore fall through the cracks.) This is Not Supposed To Happen, because how can someone with the neurotype at all, let alone the ~severe treatment-resistant early onset form~, go through years of brainrotting and come out the other side better off?
Ahahaha the Cluster A personality disorders. When I was in the process of crossing over, I had a girlfriend who was much, much older than me and ended up in psych prison over circumstances unnecessary to get into, and came out with an STPD diagnosis. Her first reaction was “hey, that’s the thing you have”. I loudly and constantly denied any resemblance to the diagnostic criteria, even though at age 11 I’d found it and gone “oh, that’s my non-autism thing”, because some bizarre reason about her not being cool enough for me to have it. She then gave me her diagnostic checklist, on which I got the highest score possible. Then I explained that STPD was just pathologizing eccentricity anyway, so none of this mattered.
>As to why negative symptoms don’t get talked about as much – psychiatrists are human and don’t like to see our clients suffer and it makes us feel like bad doctors when they have crippling symptoms that we don’t know how to address or help them with.
I’m not knocking the impulse. People do what they think they have to do. Problem is, the end result is a massive mountain of human suffering for very little gain.
Like…the thing that’s helped me the most with my executive dysfunction is stimulants. Amphetamines. That’s the best treatment for any SZ symptom I’ve ever encountered. Consider the optics of trying to propose this in literally any mainstream psychiatric context.
>I would be exceptionally cautious in accepting a diagnosis of schizophrenia in this country at face value if it was formulated prior to the late 70s
Ah, but the neuroleptic era began well before the late 70s. I also understand what you’re getting across here — but how is it so much more relevant to the patients released from the asylum on their own merits than it is to those released with a prescription?
>Ah, but the neuroleptic era began well before the late 70s. I also understand what you’re getting across here — but how is it so much more relevant to the patients released from the asylum on their own merits than it is to those released with a prescription?
The era of “everything is schizophrenia” started with the rise of the analysts in the US, which was really underway by the late 30s. So you’re right, neuroleptics started being used widely in the early 60s in the US. My point was more that if the outcome studies from the 50s are looking at a “schizophrenia” diagnosis and seeing what happens longitudinally, you are capturing a lot of people who would never get that diagnosis today, such as people with borderline personality disorder, OCD, PTSD [which didn’t even exist as a diagnosis!], etc.
>I’m not knocking the impulse. People do what they think they have to do. Problem is, the end result is a massive mountain of human suffering for very little gain.
I find treatment trajectory studies really interesting. If you look at most samples carefully, you will find that about 30% of people put on dopamine antagonists have essentially no response and get zero benefit out of these. About 50% of people get some kind of clinical response but definitely not any kind of remission, and any reduction in symptoms occurs over a relatively long period of time (months). About 10% of people have a really dramatic response to neuroleptics and remit very quickly. I would love to know how to predict those dramatic responders in advance, but clinically the course is very much like lithium-responsive bipolar I – someone goes from being incredibly impaired to being totally fine in a week or two. This is the kind of person who had 8 hospitalizations and was on whopping doses of various LAIs until they met 10 mg of Zyprexa in 1998 and 20 years later they own their own home, have a professional job, grandkids frolicking in their yard, the works. This dramatic response probably drives a lot of the separation from placebo you see in neuroleptic trials.
Clozapine is a different story but can work wonders and people for whom it is effective tend to be fans of it. True story – most OP psychiatry clinics have a no-show rate between 30-40%, so only about 60% of the time does someone on your schedule actually show up for their appointment. Our clozapine clinic has a 95% attendance rate. It’s kind of amazing.
At the end of the day I tend to agree with you more than I disagree – to the extent that increased DUP hurts outcomes I think it has a lot more to do with the systematic and extensive burning of bridges and occupational/social/academic decline.
>The most inexplicable part is, I was probably schizophrenic in reverse. I define myself as having crossed over around 15/16 because that was when I fell headfirst into things and later became nonfunctional, dropped out, etc., but in practice I was incapable of reality-testing for a long, long time. Now nearly half a decade on I have a very complex and attenuated relationship with reality, but it is actually a relationship. I’d be able to sneak in as any other high-risk MCDD kid in the local youth psychosis program if I didn’t have the inconvenience of already being crazy. (Corollary of “LET’S LOWER THE DUP”: young, functioning-ish people with lengthy DUPs who don’t want to lie about everything anymore fall through the cracks.) This is Not Supposed To Happen, because how can someone with the neurotype at all, let alone the ~severe treatment-resistant early onset form~, go through years of brainrotting and come out the other side better off?
It’s unusual, but it’s not the first time I’ve heard of someone having this experience. Confused about the point about lying re: DUPs, though.
>Ahahaha the Cluster A personality disorders. When I was in the process of crossing over, I had a girlfriend who was much, much older than me and ended up in psych prison over circumstances unnecessary to get into, and came out with an STPD diagnosis. Her first reaction was “hey, that’s the thing you have”. I loudly and constantly denied any resemblance to the diagnostic criteria, even though at age 11 I’d found it and gone “oh, that’s my non-autism thing”, because some bizarre attenuated reason about her not being cool enough for me to have it. She then gave me her diagnostic checklist, on which I got the highest score possible. Then I explained that STPD was just pathologizing eccentricity anyway, so none of this mattered.
As I said, personality “disorders” are a whole other rant, but there does seem to be an association between a certain way that people’s reactions and relationships to other people are organized that is predictive of the possibility of more serious impairment down the road. I don’t know that you need to pathologize it exactly but it warrants recognizing as a clinical entity, some people experience a lot of impairment and distress behind it, and we unfortunately have to call it a disease to get paid for trying to provide any help to people who want it.
>Like…the thing that’s helped me the most with my executive dysfunction is stimulants. Amphetamines. That’s the best treatment for any SZ symptom I’ve ever encountered. Consider the optics of trying to propose this in literally any mainstream psychiatric context.
This does make me think SZ is possibly a poor fit as a category for your experience, because lots of folks who more clearly fit in the SZ box decompensate dramatically with stimulants. Not trying to discount your experience of your own self, though.
I plan to make more effortposty replies soon, but on the final stimulant note: this is actually a thing that has worked for SZ people who are more central examples of the neurotype than I am. See A systematic review of psychostimulant treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia: challenges and therapeutic opportunities (Lindenmayer et al, 2013), accessible for people without institutional connections through all the normal grey-market piracy sites. It’s the difference between smoking meth (a bad idea regardless of your neurotype) and taking
unprescribed‘ADHD meds’. There’s a recognized slight increase in positive symptoms, but I…don’t prioritize this as an issue.
Thanks for the paper, I do plan to read this thoroughly. You make a good point that chronic meth use (especially IV) and much, much smaller doses of amphetamine salts are different animals. The former case can lead to symptoms lasting for literally years but again these are very high doses. I think stimulants are vastly over-used and at the same time under-used in psychiatry; on the adult side, unfortunately, antisocial/late-stage addiction folks tend to quickly fill the schedule of anyone known to be open to stimulants and most prescribers have had the experience of being deceived about this so a lot of people are leery about using them.
Interestingly and possibly relevant to this I remember reading a Swedish registry study that suggested stimulants in normal, medical doses do not seem to increase the risk of mania in bipolar I, at least in people already on lithium/some other maintenance therapy.
Fascinating result recently on schizophrenia as a failure of synchronization: https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/323094.php
While interesting, this is a mouse model of velo-cardio-facial syndrome first and foremost. VCFS has a far above average SZ risk compared to the general population, but it also has a neuropsychological profile in the absence of psychosis, and some traits of that mouse model could be more related to other VCFS symptoms, to the VCFS profile specifically (we don’t actually have much research on how similar VCFS psychosis is to SZ in the absence of the deletion), or to ‘generic disabling neurodivergence’.
Thank you, that’s fascinating extra detail to have!
And if it is something like that, it’s easy to imagine that maybe it affects some people more than others — it gets worse for many people, but many people also reach an equilibrium.
I note with some interest that this predictive processing model of schizophrenia might have broader applications.
There is, obviously, another situation in which sense data won’t match predictive processing: when you’re working off a busted model of the world, one that either couldn’t previously be falsified but now can or one that used to work but stopped doing so as conditions changed. The obvious thing to do then is to switch models, but sometimes people don’t – they don’t want to admit they’re wrong, or changing their model would cost them too much power and prestige, or (the classic) all of their social circles are using the same model and jettisoning it means losing the social circle, or the model has the memetic equivalent of a plasmid that encodes a poison and its antidote (like, say, “if you stop believing in this you go to Hell”). Or, even worse, the failing model could be a grand narrative, like Communism or the Roman conception of the gods and Imperial paterfamilias bringing benevolent order to the barbarian world, and the person has nothing to replace it with.
I’m not versed with either the literature or anecdotal experience on the medium scale (though I’d wave in the direction of epicycles), but at the grand scale? Increasingly baroque explanations of how seemingly aberrant data actually fits the group’s existing model and/or doesn’t count, belief that the group is being targeted by an all-powerful but effervescent conspiracy bent on sabotaging them? Well, it sounds like an operative predictive processing model of evaporative cooling of group beliefs. Taken to extremes, it might also explain the psychology of witch hunts.
(Maybe I should actually get around to reading that copy of When Prophecy Fails.)
(Applications of this hypothesis to both sides of current American politics are left as an exercise for the reader.)
What happens if you tell religious people who think God is speaking to them in vague symbols that in the Bible, God speaks in a clear voice?
I think that probably just eventually means “Does he have to use the bus” “yes” sounds like a really clear voice, cutting through the bustle on the street to be the only thing you hear.
I think catholics have the advantage here. If you are a schizophrenic you have to remember that Our Lord taught us to love our enemies and bless those who persecute you. Also Catholics have a responsibility to obey thier spiritual directors or religious superiors. They shouldn’t just act on voices or intuitions on thier own.
Posts like this are really good and really interesting.
Long time reader, first time poster. As it happens I am someone who works in this area (clinically high-risk individuals/early psychosis). I too was a big fan of the the Frith and Fletcher paper you mention, but more recently I have been reading Daniel Williams’ critiques of this as a theory of actual neural functioning per se. Here is a representative and strongly-argued sample:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1053810017306219
He is a philosopher so this is not primarily empirical work, but his criticisms about Bayesian models being too flexible in some respects to be good theories of brain functioning (in the sense that good theories should perhaps be falsifiable) and the contention that the idea that human brains necessarily were selected for successively closer approximations of some kind of Bayesian reasoning without actually demonstrating that this is how cognitive systems beyond the very lowest level sensorimotor systems function are quite compelling. Similarly, the basic problem of what it means for there to be increasingly abstract levels of hierarchy without this becoming a kind of handwaving way of avoiding ever having to specify what the units of representation are strikes me as a really serious flaw in how these models work when discussing actual brains.
As far as clinically high-risk folks go, we were all obviously tragically disappointed when the NEURAPRO trial failed to show any evidence that omega-3s were helpful in preventing transition. At the same time, part of why that trial failed is that they had a drastically lower-transition rate than the studies from the earlier days of the literature. Maybe specialist early psychosis services are actually helpful? I think the meat of intervention these days is felt to be in coordinated specialty care to arrest decline in functioning in chiefly non-pharmacological ways; additionally, CBTp is a very well-supported and real thing, although I am becoming increasingly interested in ACT for psychosis recovery because CBT is incredibly boring and is still wedded to the idea that logically defeating your own cognitions is the path to being more functional rather than cultivating a certain attitude or relationship to your own thoughts.
I realise that last point may not be hugely popular here…
The ideas of this SSC essay are consonant with (and overlap considerably) last Monday’s ArXiv preprint “Psychiatric Illnesses as Disorders of Network Dynamics”, by Daniel Durstewitz, Quentin Huys, and Georgia Koppe (arXiv:1809.06303 [q-bio.NC]).
In a nutshell, this article affirms:
As background, Durstewitz calls himself a “Professor of Theoretical Neuroscience” whose research focuses upon “neural and behavioral activity”. This is fertile academic territory, given that the number of ArXiv preprints discussing “neural networks” and/or “tensor networks” now exceeds one thousand per month.
For better or worse (hopefully, very much for the better), it’s inevitable that the many insights and lessons-learned that are being garnered from designing and training artificial neural networks — networks that drive cars and play chess, for example — are going to be applied to humans, and vice versa.
——
Edit: these views are broadly consonant too with JRG’s well-informed/well-considered comment regarding CBT/ACT-type therapies (see above).
I find this paper rather silly. It is quite obvious that you can model both the neuronal and hormonal aspects of cognition as a dynamic system. This is equivalent to saying that cognition consists of sensory input, behavioral output and a ton of feedback loops and anti-feedback loops in between. Similarly, saying that mental illnesses are attractive/periodic/whatever states of a dynamical system just reformulates the fact that mental illnesses often do not go away on their own/return/whatever. Even my grandmother knows that. The whole introduction about time could be from a qualitative sociological journal of the worst kind, both in how trivial and how pretentious the statements are.
Also note that many of the ArXiv preprints about neural networks are about things like generating memes from neuronal networks, memes that are unfunny and non sequitur even for memes.
From a 1975 lecture by Paul Dirac:
Similarly today, in the present “glorious time” (Dirac’s phrase) of neural/tensor network dynamics, “whenever one solves one of the little problems, one can write a paper about it” (again Dirac’s phrase), and so it is historically unsurprising that mediocre preprints are being produced in abundance.
In the long run, though, of the 1000+ neural/tensor network preprints that presently appear each month, it matters less that 990 (or so) of these preprints are dismissible, than that ten (or so) of these preprints are transformatively inspirational.
The fun comprises, first, trying to identify those ten seminal preprints, and second, appreciating that — in neural/tensor dynamics as in quantum dynamics — seminal preprints commonly are inspired by dozens/hundreds/thousands of mediocre ones.
Generically in the biological sciences, ecosystems composed solely of apex predators aren’t viable, are they? Even though such ecosystems are lots of fun to imagine … so hmmm … can we humans usefully regard our own rational cognitive processes as “apex predators” that beneficently stabilize. regulate, and diversify our own human cognitive ecosystems?
Neuronal networks are severely overrated right now. They can solve some recognition problems and they are useful for image/soundgeneration, which gives them much creative potential. However, they are very expensive in terms of computational time and no one understands what they really do. On top of that, they can not be scaled indefinitely because of hardware/power requirements, but also because the mathematical methods that make current neural network training viable don’t work anymore when the network gets too big.
The current deluge of neural network papers depends on the fact that training neural networks consists mostly of experimental work, trying different approaches until you get something that does what you want. This leads to thousands of preprints, which are not 100% obsolete because neural network training is so ultra case dependent. In quite a few cases, it lets me doubt all the people involved when some neural network that is just a random phrase generator gets paraded all over the internet.
A thoughtful, in-depth discussion of the skeptical considerations that the above comment emphasizes is provided by Zachary Lipton and Jacob Steinhardt’s recent (and much-discussed) preprint “Troubling Trends in Machine Learning Scholarship” (arXiv:1807.03341 [stat.ML]).
In its own right, the Lipton-Steinhardt essay constitutes strong evidence, that from any and all perspectives — including skeptical perspectives — we are living in a Dirac-style “golden time” for neural/tensor network research. 🙂
a powerful idea of reference also overcame me from a television episode of Colombo
I trace my intense paranoid fear of “the railroad police,” maybe the most consistent element of my hypomanic and manic states, to a minor scene in the film Into the Wild. As is typical with these things when I am manic I both know that any thoughts I have related to the railroad police are delusional and also that those thoughts are true in a way that surpasses understanding.
This is the essence of delusional thinking clinically – “I don’t think this thought is true but I believe it.”
They focus on a statistic called Duration of Untreated Psychosis. The longer the DUP, the more chance psychosis has had to damage the patient before the fire gets put out and further damage is prevented.
These people [critics of antipsychotics] tend to come up with kind of wild theories about how long-term antipsychotics hypersensitize you and make you worse. I don’t currently find these very credible
I guess I find these theories more credible than you do. I’m glad you linked to the paper by Joanna Moncrieff, but a better source (though longer) is Robert Whitaker’s book, Anatomy of an Epidemic: Magic Bullets, Psychiatric Drugs, and the Astonishing Rise of Mental Illness in America. Of particular interest is Whitaker’s discussion of Martin Harrow’s study of outcomes in schizophrenia, and the result that long-term treatment with antipsychotic drugs is associated with worse outcomes.
The major trouble is we have lots of descriptions of what psychotic disorders were like from the pre-neuroleptic era, and for many people they were severely disabling, progressive, and chronic. There is a disease process that is not 100% explicable by medication side effects.
There is a disease process that is not 100% explicable by medication side effects.
No reasonable person would claim that medication side-effects are the sole (or even primary) cause of schizophrenia. Certainly, neither Whitaker nor I believe that. The issue is determining the optimal treatment regimen for using antipsychotic drugs in schizophrenic patients. In his book, Whitaker argues that short-term use is probably beneficial.
The very same mechanism would explain a lot about people who did a lot of psychedelics being weirder (there was a post some years back discussing that).
Since “a fly flew by and it had cosmic significance” is a rather common occurrence on acid.
I can’t reply to the young man above who was worried he might be developing psychosis, but if you do have this fear, here is a link to a directory of early psychosis intervention programs organized by state if you are in the US:
http://www.easacommunity.org/files/Early_Psychosis_Intervention_Program_Directory.pdf
This list is not at all complete so do not necessarily despair if none of these are near you. If anyone worried wants to put up a general geographic region I would be happy to identify the closest center that is not actually a bunch of hacks.
I wonder how many people experience what you call the schizophrenia prodrome, and never develop full blown schizophrenia, without ever taking anti-psychotic drugs.
The specific population I’m curious about are those who develop explanations which mostly allow them to participate normally in ordinary reality. If, of course, they exist.
Consider for example religious visions, in combination with a cultural explanation that basically says – these occur, and should not be taken literally, in fact if you have them you should consult (and be supervised by) a spiritual advisor of some kind, whose training and experience will generally bias them in favour of teaching you to see the visions as inscrutable and yourself as not especially special. I.e. they happen, and you shouldn’t expect them to appear consistent with ordinary reality, or even especially meaningful to your limited human intellect – like dreams only less so.
If (some) religious visions are basically schizophrenic symptoms – and that’s where I have no reliable knowledge – various traditional ways of handling them might tend to be protective.
Or on the other hand, I’m acquainted with a person who basically says “yes, I have things that seem like religious visions; I chose to believe they are a manifestation of faulty brain wiring, not real at all – and by the way, religion is a human construct; there is no real God.” She’s a bit odd, but not in psychotic-seeming forms. And she retired after a successful career in tech – which is where I knew her, and her explanation for her experiences.
So basic question – and obvious null hypothesis – is this like (some) early cancer screening, which appears to find (and treat) an awful lot of things which would (statistically) have mostly cleared up on their own, rather than developing into full blown cancer.
If I had Scott’s gift for quick fiction, I’d write the parallel universe version of these events, where he throws himself in front of a bus on an unsigned depot-accessway instead of New King’s Road and dies before paramedics can intervene.
The most sensible reason to treat schizophrenia early is that it is a harmful, often terrifying condition for both the sufferer and people around them. Further, it is probably a lot easier to get people on treatment while they are still partially sane, have an address, aren’t convinced that you’re trying to poison them, and haven’t disappeared under a bridge somewhere. Schizophrenia medications certainly have side effects, but the side effects of not treating schizophrenia are pretty big.
Assuming this is true, how do we do anything useful with it in a society that has severely stigmatized mental illness for generations and doesn’t have much in the way of privacy any more? I don’t think there’s any realistic way to say “you should start taking antipsychotic drugs, at least for now”, without being heard as “you are psychotic, and we’re going to make that an official pronouncement”.