Open Thread 109.25

Posted on August 29, 2018 by Scott Alexander

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.

  1. Odovacer says:
    August 29, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    What’s up with some youtube videos having annoying and intrusive ads before the video ends? Here’s an example. Is this youtube’s doing or the creator/uploader of the video? It blocks the majority of the screen and if it is the uploader, then it makes me not want to have anything to do with their channel.

  2. Collin says:
    August 29, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    My company Instacart is hiring across nearly every position, especially Engineering (like mad in San Francisco and Toronto but we’ll consider remote people too). We’re working to be the world leader in online groceries and I’d love to have more SSC readers on the team.

    For you Machine Learning folks, we have some really interesting datasets.

    🥕Instacart Careers Page🥕
    🥕Full Sortable List of Openings🥕

  3. Atlas says:
    August 29, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    What are some good documentaries on Netflix and Amazon Prime? Particularly dealing with military history, but on any subject as long as it’s well made and interesting. Preferably not having any content that would be embarrassing to watch on public transportation.

  4. Richard Meadows says:
    August 29, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    I’m finding it hard to remember which psychology findings have and haven’t replicated. Does anyone have a running list, with all the info in one place? It would be amazing if there was something along the lines of ‘Examine.com, but for psych’ with rankings based on the size of the effect, strength of evidence, consistency of results, etc. That’s probably way too much to ask, but even a blog post which gets updated periodically would be handy!

