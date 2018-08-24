Open Thread 108.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
One of my favorite things about the internet is finding old, but relevant, TV shows to watch. For instance, Firing Line has a Youtube channel.
https://www.youtube.com/user/firinglinevideos/featured?disable_polymer=1
Are there similar channels that document things from the pre-1990s that have youtube channels I can watch? I’d love to know.
I found this amazing video where Alex Jones explains his world view. It fails in every way to be a rational or convincing set of argument, but it is an amazing piece of surrealist performance art.
There is also this great video where they turned some of his rants into a indie song.
Is that first video real? I mean, I see it exists, but did they edit a bunch of stuff together to make Alex seem crazy? I have only taken Alex in very low doses and when specifically referred to short clips.
Sometimes i toy with the idea that Alex Jones is as real as WWE.
It was actually made by a believer, who intended to make it convincing, albeit in a entertaining way (it seems that Jones’ belief is also that people tend to favor edutainment over drier educational content, which is one of his less crazy beliefs). Presumably, the idea is that this draws you in and that you will then seek out more information about psychic vampires and 5th and 6th dimension consciousness.
I do assume that the 4 hour interview that this was taken from was a lot more relaxed and such.
My own poorly informed opinion of Jones is that he intentionally acts crazy to get views, but that he did cobble together an absurd belief system slash religion.
PS. Note that Alex Jones actually seems to believe that the globalists are transhumanists who believe in an evil kind of AI transcendence, so if he ever discovers Rationalists/MIRI, I think he will see that more evidence for his beliefs.
PS2. I just noticed I made a mistake with the links. Here is the music video.
Obviously the similarities between the rationalist community and Jones’ transhumanist globalist is not accidental, they both draw heavily from the Bay area tech community.
I guess that most of his viewers think he is insane but feel that Satanic Vampires are an accurate metaphor for the alien beliefs and lifestyles of coastal elites anyway.
His show is like watching science fiction narrated directly from the collective uncosciousness of the Red tribe.
viewers think he is insane but feel that Satanic Vampires are an accurate metaphor for the alien beliefs and lifestyles of coastal elites anyway.
The term “satanic vampire” is not an inaccurate metaphor for entirely too many coastal elites. Especially the VCstan people and the California and the BosWash 0.1%-ers.
It gets still harder to fight the accusation each time that the Blue Tribers sneer and cheer each time the Church Of Satan puts up their oh so cute statue up somewhere else new just to shit some more on the rural red culture.
If someone doesn’t want to be called a satanist, they should stop acting like one.
Yeah, I can see how he got the impression, although I imagine the intersection between technocrats and oligarchs on one side and people who try to sell me black magic as a valid form of Jungian self-help on the other is not as big as we may imagine.
I’ve lived with an Alex Jones fan, and your description is not accurate.
Both the links are the same.
Here is the correct link for the music video.
Not to mention Frogs Gay!.
Who’d have thought that video editing would turn into folk art?
I take it you’re unfamiliar with the great artistic fields of Youtube Poop and the MLG montage. 😛
And Bill Wurtz, but you probably knew about that already.
I was recently discussing the issue of social media censorship with a Chinese friend and had a thought:
In the past, I have always dismissed without hesitation any positive value to the Chinese government’s attempts to control its citizens’ access to the wider internet world through such steps as blocking Facebook, Youtube, and Google and supporting the creation of Chinese analogues to these services.
Yet I realized that I can’t do that any more because I can no longer claim that Youtube, Facebook, and Google are neutral content platforms for anyone in the world to exchange ideas. Rather, they are Bay Area media companies that have expressed a clear willingness to work with US elites and politicians to control how Americans share and consume content online. Given that fact, I can totally understand why the Chinese government would rather the Chinese people be subject to the whims of Beijing rather than the whims of Palo Alto and DC.
I think it is subtle yet also a very big deal to give up this kind of moral high ground.
Cultural differences for what is acceptable to publish also exist in more subtle ways. For example, (French) people have complained about Facebook’s policies on blocking nudity, even famous paintings. Germany is far more strict than US culture about depicting violence and Nazi imagery. Etc.
If the US or the Bay Area gets to decide what is acceptable to show, other cultures don’t get to decide on their own norms.
Seconding this. There were also mainstream german news magazines with some nudity on the cover, which were censored by Facebook and Apple years ago. To be clear: These magazines were in newsstands around the country for everyone to see. But Facebook censored.
The Bay area already got to decide what is acceptable to show. A form of invisible imperialism.
A pretty important point here is the redress available: you can boycott Facebook, or try and start your own alternative where you promise not to take anything down, ever. If you try and boycott the Chinese government, or try and start your own censorship-free Chinese alternative…
When all is said and done, FB, Google and the rest are private companies–I’m not even sure if they claim to be content-neutral platforms for anyone in the world to exchange ideas? Why is it ceding the moral high ground for them to make decisions about who sees what?
Tencent is a privately-owned, publicly-traded company, just like Google and Facebook. Chinese citizens are perfectly free to boycott Wechat, or to try to create an alternative. They chose to use these services voluntarily because of network effect and because the government has outlawed foreign alternatives. The difference, besides the fact that the US government doesn’t ban Wechat (but why would it, when the social media most Americans use is already headquarted within its jurisdiction), in the past, would have been that, whereas Tencent implicitly agrees to work with the Chinese Communist Party, and not do anything obviously counter to its interests, Google and Facebook are theoretically under no such pressures, or, at least, much lighter pressures. But whether that is true is increasingly less clear.
What is increasingly clear is that network effect imbues social media corporations with enormous power to e.g. shape political narratives, and it isn’t easy to compete with that even if one is nominally free to do so. In the past, these platforms were implicitly, if not explicitly, content-neutral (Twitter’s “Rules,” for example, which have become more mealy-mouthed over the years, still open with the line “We believe that everyone should have the power to create and share ideas and information instantly, without barriers.”) in a way that gave the impression they were for everyone (in the world, not just the US; remember Twitter and Arab Spring) to talk about anything. This, in turn, made me feel sorry for the Chinese and their tyrannical government cutting them off from participating in the world’s free and open dialogue.
But if it turns out that these US-based platforms aren’t really about free and open dialogue then we also lose the moral high ground with respect to e.g. the authoritarian Chinese government. They have their media corporations whic implicitly agree to toe their party line and we have our media corporations which implicitly agree to enforce our particular Overton window.
I think failure to ban alternatives is a pretty big deal: Gab and Voat exist, and if people really found Twitter and Reddit too onerous, they could switch.
I agree that if the US government is leaning as heavily on FB and Twitter as the Chinese government then that would be important; however I think this is orthogonal to the question of whether the American social media platforms are “neutral content platforms for anyone in the world to exchange ideas”–so long as their failure to adhere to these standards is not a result of government pressure, I think the comparison with the Chinese versions is unfair.
As I said, China doesn’t ban Chinese alternatives and America’s failure, thus far, to ban non-American alternatives is meaningless because there haven’t yet been any test cases of a non-US-based social media co with significant penetration among Americans.
Do you have confidence, for example, that US congresscritters would never seriously consider trying to e.g. limit US citizens’ access to Russia Today or a hypothetical Russia-based social media platform that started to achieve significant penetration?
Well, for one thing, I think it is, though pressure can come in many subtle different forms, like the subpoenas mentioned below; more importantly, my point here isn’t to claim the US government is as bad as the Chinese government… yet (the latter having improved a great deal in recent decades, in addition to the former’s getting worse, imo), rather more that, when the US government and major corporations give US citizens reason to wonder whether the Chinese government was right all along to be suspicious of them, that seems like a pretty bad sign.
Has America ever banned any social media platform? Has Congress ever tried to limit US citizens’ access to a news platform? At least since the end of WWII?
I certainly don’t think it will never happen, but I’m not sure I see any signs that it’s happening now, or is about to happen. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be vigilant, but there’s a pretty wide gap between “China bans media platforms” and “the US might ban media platforms”.
You don’t have to become as bad as the villains to lose the moral high ground; you only have to take a step in their direction.
@Eugene Social media alternatives that exist because of one sided political censorship will almost certainly never become popularized. Gab is an echochamber consting of people who were banned by facebook and twitter. Every normal/apolitical person is on facebook and has no reason to change.
Also note that circumventing a large platform’s censorship has and very likely will remain more effective way to get banned views into the public space than creating a ‘free speech zone’ surrounded by sound absorbers. Banned users can upload videos through sock accounts/intermediaries, people can create alternative spellings to fool algorithms.
Automated censorship strong enough to outwit savvy dissidents is going to become too onerous on regular users, and hiring large numbers of employees increases their operating costs (social media is already not very profitable as wallstreet discovered)
The most probable way facebook dies is if Gen Z (Those most likely not to settle for an existing platform and don’t actually want to be in contact with older people) favors a fundamentally different platform (Rather than a facebook clone with better terms of service) with unique features (again, BESIDES TOS)
However whatever company fills that niche is under the same pressures as facebook, even if the company founder/CEO doesn’t share the censorious outlook of the rest of the tech-elite (why wouldn’t they?) — Pressures from Silicon Valley employees, pressure from politicians, journalists, foreign governments, and business partners.
Speaking of business partners. It should be re-iterated that the censorship has multiple layers to it. It’s not just that the social media company itself wants to censor, sometimes it doesn’t. Gab was forced to censor because of a threat from its domain holder. IIRC Bitchute [alternative to youtube] was strongarmed into censoring because of it’s payment processor who in turn claims was threatened by an unnamed financial partner.
It’s extremely troubling. If this continues a combination of private company boycotts plus sophisticated AI could scrub the internet of thought-crime completely; with or without a 1st amendment.
The US has been trying to remove one set of Russian based software – Kaspersky.
That probably doesn’t have much effect regarding speech but it is not like they haven’t been biased against certain software brands.
I’m guessing NSA or FBI might have some kind of metric for WeChat users as a way to measure foreignness. Still not restricting though.
@onyomi
Fine, but the size of the step, and the percentage of the distance between you and the villains that you have traversed are important, and can’t just be dismissed. This is especially true when the distinction between you and the villains is what the villains have done vs. what you might do in similar circumstances.
@RalMirrorAd
I don’t disagree with any of that, but so long as the censorship on FB and Twitter is not government-directed, I don’t see why it makes for a fair comparison with China.
There are plenty of people and plenty of views that mainstream people are never exposed to because of the network effects of ordinary social life and I don’t think the government, or indeed anyone, has an interest in making sure that unpopular opinions receive as much exposure as popular ones.
@helloo
From what I can tell, the US government has been trying to remove Kaspersky from use by the federal government and its employees–since Kaspersky is alleged to have stolen NSA material from the home computer of a contractor. This is very different attempting to ban civilian use of Kaspersky products.
The difference between potential and realized actions is important when determining rewards and punishment, but if we’re talking about convincing (projecting moral power) only potential is relevant.
The American elites have shown that they are not bound by the values they espouse, of not impeding free discourse, and are thus unable to persuade other actors to act according to those values of their own good-will
No one apart from a very small fringe has ever espoused the values you are claiming they espouse. Facebook and other social media sites are media companies providing a platform for people to communicate to the public; they have no more obligation to provide a platform for political views they disagree with than does Fox News or Harper Collins.
Harper Collins refusing to publish my book is not censorship, nor is Fox News refusing to give me a show.
The fact that social media companies have more lax guidelines for who they give a platform to than traditional media companies does not give them any more obligation to make their platform open to everyone. And crucially, they never claimed that it did.
You’re complaining that they are failing to live up to a moral high ground they never claimed, and most people never thought they aspired to.
Twitter did; the quote is in this thread.
Furthermore, if you’re claiming social media is like _publishing_, then perhaps you’d be receptive to an argument gaining popularity on the right, that CDA 230 should be repealed entirely and platforms should be liable for defamation and other illegal and tortious acts as publishers are.
What about AT&T refusing to give you a DSL line because they don’t want to “support” the content they think you’ll be sending over it?
That’s not a perfect analogy for Facebook/Twitter/Reddit, but perhaps closer than Harper Collins or Fox News.
Darn, post got eaten. Trying again.
You are of course right – Twitter actually has made this their position. But then, Twitter didn’t ban Alex Jones.
I’m not at all familiar with the law in question, but from my initial Googling on the topic just now, this doesn’t sound crazy on its face to me. Facebook is the world’s leading source of news these days, and a huge part of their problems over the past few years have arisen from the fact that they made themselves the leading news source on Earth, but did not take on any of the accompanying editorial responsibilities. For a while, Facebook basically was “CNN, but if they gave a show to anyone who asked for one.” And it worked out about exactly how you would expect it to.
Likewise, Youtube at this point has considerably better ratings than most TV networks.
It doesn’t seem at all strange to me to think of them as media companies analogous to traditional media – if anything, the main place the analogy breaks down is that they are rather more powerful and influential in their publishing efforts.
I don’t think it is. I could see a reasonable argument for deciding to make them into something like that, and regulate them accordingly – after all, the phone system wasn’t always treated like a utility the way it is now, either. But as they are today, I don’t think they are a common carrier, or have ever claimed to be.
(Except for Twitter, which sort of has, as Nybbler notes – but then is actually also acting that way.)
@Nootropic Cormorant
Yes, this exactly. I’m not sure how many people have had the experience of talking about politics with citizens of a country our government and media officially condemns to some degree, but I can tell you you are playing from a big deficit any time you want to convince someone “your government is doing something bad; my government is better.” I imagine it is similar with Turks, Filipinos, Iranians, Russians, Cubans, … (and not the ones who have moved to America; there’s a reason they left). It feels like it should be a slam-dunk, but it’s not, because you’re going against ingroup preference, and a lifetime of exposure to pro-home government propaganda (including schooling… including own’s own schooling, which has probably biased oneself in the other direction as well).
If you’re the group leader for AA meetings you can’t be seen drinking a white wine spritzer and then say “hey, well at least I’m not a drunk like you guys.”
@John Schilling:
Which is why ending net neutrality was a bad idea.
Much in the same way that telephones were considered utilities, internet access seems the same to me. I’m not sure how much further you can go. I guess perhaps physical/virtual rack space could be regulated that way, but given how much that tech-space is changing, I’m not sure the rules would make sense for long.
Does the claim matter? If AT&T were to announce, “On reflection, we’re not a common carrier after all”, could they then cut service to all the Socialists? Or Democrats?
Is there an existing legal mechanism by which the US government could ban a foreign service of that kind? Maybe some kind of war-on-terror law (since the courts mostly just lie back and think about the Homeland when some centuries-old principle runs up against counterterrorism policy)?
@Eugene Dawn,
I already have never looked at Facebook, but now I have a reason to call it a “boycott” andi pretend I’m taking a stand nstead of me just not being interested in it.
AWESOME!
I totally support elevating your consumerist whims into principles.
Zuckerberg was dragged before Congress to answer for Facebook’s sins in letting the wrong types of people talk on their platform. These “private” companies are not actually operating in a hypothetical world of perfectly spherical free markets.
No company anywhere operates in that world; that doesn’t mean we still can’t make distinctions between how onerously companies are subjected to government oversight and dictation.
Zuckerberg was dragged before Congress because of concerns that private user data was harvested from FB; insofar as the hearings touched on whether the “wrong types of people” talk on FB, it was when conservative Senators implied that FB is too strict on conservative posts.
Insofar as the hearings involved government officials expressing concern about FB’s content review, it was Ted Cruz suggesting that Zuckerberg should pay more attention to the political views of his employees, and asking after the firing of Palmer Luckey–i.e., a conservative Senator taking an interest in the personnel decisions of a major company, and suggesting that a private company should consider political views of the employees it hires.
There is a more important subtext to these congressional subpoenas, as there was to the Microsoft anti-trust case: these are warning signals to remind powerful companies who’s boss.
Congress is controlled by Republicans–are you suggesting that Republicans subpoenaed Mark Zuckerberg to send him the message that he’s not censoring conservatives enough?
Wasn’t private user data stolen in exactly the same manner for exactly the same purpose to exactly the same extentnin the 2012 election as well, except that it was used by Obama’s campaign rather than Trump’s?
From https://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/statements/2018/mar/22/meghan-mccain/comparing-facebook-data-use-obama-cambridge-analyt/
Maybe there were differences, but… it really seems like this is an excellent example of bias against conservatives. When the conservatives do it, Zuck gets hauled before congress and it’s an enormous scandal. When the liberals do it, nobody even bats an eyelash.
I’m not sure that’s a totally accurate description of what happened, but… it seems at least relevant, yet nobody has even brought it up
Your own link provides some important differences: the Obama campaign app was actually a campaign app–so though the app could harvest data from a person’s friends without the friends’ knowledge, the person who downloaded the app knew it was for Obama’s campaign. The CA app, meanwhile was a personality test, so even the initial user didn’t know their information (much less their friends’) would be used for a political campaign.
Also, the Obama app told the initial user which friends of theirs would be susceptible to voting Obama; the CA app send targeted ads directly.
Whether or not that’s enough of a difference is obviously a matter of judgment. I’m also not sure whether one or the other violates FB’s policies.
Anyway, this is all beside the point since the relevant Congressional Committees are chaired by Republicans! Republicans too, wanted to haul Zuckerberg up and ask him questions! Not just liberals!
I think there’s a more subtle problem. If Facebook/Twitter/et al allow all political views (maybe while prohibiting nudity/profanity/threats), it seems like it’s a lot easier for them to claim to be a neutral carrier of information. There’s not a mechanism for them to enforce your country’s laws about what speech is acceptable–they just don’t do that. Once they’ve built a mechanism to explicitly block some views as unacceptable, it seems a lot easier to see various governments demanding that they also block these other views that are unacceptable in China or Saudi Arabia or Russia or wherever. That becomes even more true, once they start accomodating some countries’ demands–say, to block some kinds of political message in China to comply with local law.
A few people are starting to notice that Section 230 Safe Harbor protections can start evaporating when internet content providers start politically regulating user content.
I’m looking forward to when people start filing pointed and painful cases. It’s going to be hilarious.
Forest : Trees
Short answer: YouGooTwitface doesn’t have to occupy the moral high ground for the Chinese government to occupy the moral low ground.
First, I disagree that this is the logic behind Chinese censorship. For this to make sense, China would have to allow unmitigated idea exchange among Chinese citizens, while just restricting FB/Google/etc. I am not a China expert, but this does not seem to be the case. The goal of Chinese censorship policy is not the narrow restriction of foreign influence, but suppression (or at least control) of any undesirable stories.
So even if they were content-neutral, China would still support blocking all these platforms and having native, government controlled alternatives.
Second, I disagree that foreigners being active in the free press in your nation justifies suppression of that press. You aren’t specifically talking about foreign agents of state, but a hazy concept of “elites.” This groups KGB-controlled press in the same category as the New York Times (with a substantial minority interest held by a foreigner).
I first ran across the phrase, “the people love a dictator” in some writing or other of Christopher Hitchens. But I’d known the concept since, as a kid, puzzling over the story of the Israelites demanding a king, even after the rather nasty picture of what kings are is painted by the prophet Samuel. (See 1 Samuel 8:1-22ish.)
I can agree with you that the U.S. is crying out for a king–including asking for restrictions on foreign speech in our semi-private social media. I don’t think agreeing with you about that entails an important loss of moral high ground. The U.S. can still, of course, have the moral high ground if we’re crying out for a “king” made up of three branches of government who when acting together are powerful–but who are still checked by each other and still ruled by laws that apply to everyone, and by a basic sense of decency that cries bloody murder if a child is separated from a parent without a good reason or a Justice is appointed who doesn’t care about free speech. I think we have changed in 10 years, but the high ground (on some issues, anyway) remains very much ours.
I think HeelBearCub’s comment: “Forest : Trees” is best.
My comment above is the shorter version of a very long comment I edited down massively, and I think some of the sense of what I’d originally written got lost in the edit.
To cure the omission: I can agree with you that the U.S. is recently much more prone to loving its rulers (although we are split–maybe more deeply split than ever since the Civil War–on which U.S. tribe may be allowed to rule.) In China, on the other hand, people do not even have the freedom to put a picture of a biblical character on their living-room wall… it’s Xi or nothing, baby. (link)
Scott, not a word about the Adversarial Collaborations, whose deadline was august 22, the day before yesterday?
me & flame7926 finished it this time – our subject was “Should transgender children transition?”
(first time my former adversary abandoned after the first mail exchanges)
Have any other teams finished? What were your subjects?
Our collaboration did not finish.
I offered to defend every claim in Nick Bostrom’s book “Superintelligence”, and an adversary claimed less than 1% probability of AGI ever being developed. The adversary quickly abandoned the project, but I still wrote 2 pages, and a third author (on my side) also wrote a bit.
In August, a new adversary appeared, but would only defend a much weaker claim: 20% probability of AGI in 100 years. We did not get far. I believe the lack of progress was due to a lack of disagreement, and a lack of effort on all sides.
That’s a shame, the “AGI has a negligible chance of ever being developed” was the one project where I was really looking forward to seeing the end result. From my PoV the claim is absurd; throughout a good-faith dialogue, your adversary would either have to change their mind or not change their mind. Both would be very interesting to see.
Is status a fixed quantity, or expandable? I remember reading some argument about how the proliferation of subcultures and niche interest groups (driven by the Internet/globalization etc) had vastly increased the number of signaling games available to play. The implication was that everyone could have the chance to stand atop a hierarchy in one field or another, and therefore everyone could be ‘high status’ in their own way.
My intuition is that all your positions on various totem poles would just get smushed together and averaged into one overall status marker, so even though you could move between higher or lower-status roles in different contexts, the big picture would remain zero-sum. I’m probably framing this really badly and I can’t find the original discussion, but if anyone can give me any pointers I’d appreciate it!
You can also draw the opposite conclusion: that Internet/globalization has made it far more obvious that we are low status in many domains. The seeming rise of victim culture and ressentiment, even among people who seem to have ensconsed themselves into a safe subculture, suggests that people may not actually be very happy if they are high status in a small subculture, but get signals of being low status in many other subcultures.
Huh, good point. High status people presumably make up a much bigger proportion of our reference class nowadays. I think there was some research suggesting we slot celebrities into our Dunbar group as if we knew them IRL; wouldn’t be surprising if that created a lot more status anxiety compared to ye olden days (when the only truly high status person you ever encountered was the local feudal overlord).
You may be thinking of gwern’s excellent essay, “The Melancholy of Subculture Society”.
I wasn’t, but this is great – much better than whatever I read originally. thanks!
I’ve always thought that argument was a bit oversold. Sure, if you’re not high-status in the world of money and power you can console yourself with the thought that you’re high-status in the world of chess. But to get that way you still had to beat a lot of people at chess.
Expandable, but you do that by actually expanding the number of people.
IE: have kids. Congrats, now you’re high status in your family, which will also happen to be what you consider one of the most important groups you’re in.
Do you mean this David Friedman post?
No, but between this and gwern’s essay, my confusion has been resolved. Thanks!
I think status is a vector, rather than a single quantity, due to there being multiple interest groups.
I think aggregate status is expandable simply because the population increases. And I think there is no law of conservation of status; it can be created or destroyed. If you have a group of about fifty people with some degree of respect for one another, one of them could do something recognizably heroic and gain massive status without necessarily dropping anyone else’s.
I also think status can be hampered by ignorance, in either direction – we could afford great status to a person in a suit who turns out to be a grifter, or not realize that the mousy woman who appeared at a conference was the head developer of a software company with a $10M market cap.
“…not realize that the mousy woman who appeared at a conference was the head developer of a software company with a $10M market cap.”
$10M? That’s not much at all.
Maybe not in the Bay area, but – sigh. Fine. $100M then. The point is…
I would say that status is expandable and that gross status in a community is something like societal trust. Of course relative status is also important when distributing finite resource among the group, which is why battles around status can still occur.
I doubt that ‘low status in many domains’ effect is real, I would wager that psychological influence of status is mostly through the positive experience of being afforded love and trust in communities where you possess status, while not having it in other communities probably won’t bother you unless the community is particularly abusive.
A dark side of the proliferation of subcultures is how people with little other virtue will form subcultures where status is earned by antisocial behavior.
I kind of thought it would be the opposite, in the sense that ‘bad is stronger than good’ seems to be an underlying principle of human behavior. But now that you mention it, yeah, being low status probably doesn’t qualify as ‘bad’ unless your face is actively being ground into the dirt.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to find a spouse for each of the following fictional characters. The spouses must also be fictional, and in each pair the two partners must be from different fictional universes.
– Sarah Connor
– Conan
– Princess Leia
– Stringer Bell
– Irene Adler
– Commander Adama
– Lisbeth Salander
– Jack Aubrey
– GLaDOS
– Lassie
I’m pairing Sarah Connor with Burt Gummer, the survivalist from Tremors. She is expecting a nuclear apocalypse, and he is ready for one.
Also, Lassie gets Buck, the protagonist of The Call of the Wild. The pups will be awesome.
Isn’t Burt already married?
But then again, if anyone can make a survivalist harem with >1 very tough women work, and not be cringeworthy about it, it will be Burt.
Jack Aubrey is also married.
Or the two of them go to Sarah Connor’s continuity. She isn’t married.
Burt’s to stagnant for Sarah, their marriage would end as soon as the nukes fell (if it lasted that long), he is content to tuck himself away and she will always be proactive. Her match has the following requirements.
1. Extensive knowledge of weapons and tactics.
2. Isolated and self sufficient homestead.
3. Obsessive love for their child/children.
4. Willingness to kill any number of people to protect those kids.
Only one man fills those requirements, though it is going to cause some awkwardness.
You’re missing the most important characteristic of Sarah Connor’s husband: his absence. Yeah, Sarah’s going to want a tough guy who can help her protect her son. But she’s not going to get it, he’s going to get himself killed straight off and leave her holding the bag, or she’s not Sarah Connor.
How about Ned Stark, then? I think he meets all of baconbits9’s requirements as well as yours.
Yeah, Ned could work. Sarah’s response to his death would likely be more sensible than Catelyn’s; she’s taking the kids and setting up camp north of the Wall, I suspect.
These missions are getting weird, dude.
They aren’t supposed to be mundane challenges. They are fanciful and deliberately extreme scenarios. No one is actually planning to settle Antarctica or move the USS Iowa to Denver, and darn few would praise Adolf Hitler without prompting.
Aw, I was looking forward to you sending me back in time 40,000 years!
@johan_larson
Yeah right, I’m on to you, mister.
Just for the lulz, Aapje, why don’t you tell us what you think my secret agenda is.
No, then you would avoid my countermeasures.
It certainly adds another layer if you envision each as a successive step in one master plan.
Wellp, there goes my idea for a meta “your mission” post in a few more OTs.
xkcd already has a suggestion for GLaDOS.
Poker Night 2 also had her matched up. For a while.
I was going to suggest the eponymous AI from the Colossus novels. Especially in light of the second novel, where Colossus was running a network of enrichment-center-like testing facilities to run highly unethical experiments in order to better understand human utility functions. Basically, Colossus is a moderately unfriendly AI who’s trying really hard to be friendly but doesn’t understand humans well enough to do so.
Also, Colossus’s creator, Professor Forbin, comes off very reminiscent of Cave Johnson in the first novel.
Irene Adler with Havelock Vetinari from the Terry Pratchett novels. I think their intellects would be equally matched, and they could entertain themselves by playing games against each other with Vimes /Scotland Yard as ‘pieces’, manipulating the city and trying to out-maneuver each other. At the same time they play collaborative games where they subtly shape the rest of the world in whatever image they wish.
On exactly which fictional version of Irene Adler are you basing this? In the original Conan Doyle story, her intellect was good, but I don’t have evidence that she’d enjoy manipulating an entire city the way you suggest.
I confess I haven’t read the stories. I have seen Adler depicted in the Robert Downey Junior version and the Benedict Cumberbatch version.
I’m only partway through the series in question, but:
Juvpu Pbzznaqre Nqnzn qb lbh zrna? Obgu Jvyyvnz naq Yrr ubyq gung enax ng qvssrerag cbvagf va gur frevrf.
(Spoilers to end of Season 2, please ROT13 BSG spoilers…)
Gur byqre bar.
Vg frrzf pehry gb sbepr hf gb pubbfr nabgure bhgfvqr gur svpgvbany havirefr jura ur nyernql unf gur cresrpg zngpu vafvqr vg. Rirelguvat nfvqr nobhg gur perngbef jevgvat gurzfryirf vagb n pbeare ol gur raq, gung svanyr jvgu gurz ba gur zbhagnva gbc znqr zr furq na npghny grne.
Conan the Cimmeria’s relationships with Valeria and Belit show that he has a thing for fearsome warrior women. Molotov Cocktease from Venture Bros clearly likes violent manly men. Therefore!
~Conan and Molotov
~Sitting in a tree
~K-I-S-S-I-N-G
And since they’re getting married, Ms. Cocktease can actually go all the way home!
For those unfamiliar with Venture Bros, NSFW.
They could all marry into Lazarus Long’s family. Lassie will probably need to be converted to a neo.
Is the Irene Adler the original version, or an adaptation interpretation like BBC’s Sherlock’s?
Either one.
For Princess Leia, I nominate Sam Axe from Burn Notice. She’s exactly his type (a wealthy widow), and he has that same smarmy, devil-may-care attitude that she was attracted to in Han Solo.
There’s been speculation on the topic for GLaDOS, I think.
Well since I’ve never heard of those three (and doing a web search to find out would be cheating) I’m out.
Please tell me that they’re fictional characters from after the 20th century.
Lisbeth Salander is a tiny Swedish bisexual genius hacker from Stieg Larsson’s novel “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and sequels. 20th/21st centuries.
Jack Aubrey is one of the protagonists from Patrick O’Brian’s Aubrey&Maturin series. He is a British sea-captain; 18th/19th centuries.
GLaDOS is an AI from the video game “Portal”. 21st century, mostly.
Thanks @johan_larson,
My wife read the English language version, and saw both movies (I just saw the part with a version of “The Immigrant Song”)
Since those books have been recommended to me, but I never read them, I feel some shame that I didn’t know that.
I played Asteroids and Missle Command back in the 1980’s, but otherwise I’m pretty ignorant about video games.
As for the rest:.
– Sarah Connor is tough.
– Conan is tough.
Pair them together
– Stringer Bell from “The Wire” is a criminal.
– Irene Adler from “A Scandal in Bohemia” (one of the few of Doyle’s stories I read) is a criminal (sort of)
Pair them together.
– Princess Leia is Outer Space.
– Commander Adama is in Outer Space.
Pair them together.
– Lassie was a dog on television (and some films, likewise Rin-Tin-Tin (not on the list).
Pair them together.
GLaDOS and Lisbeth Salander are from 21st century fiction. Jack Aubrey first appeared in 20th century fiction. I have looked this up on the internet, because I hadn’t heard of Jack Aubrey or Lisbeth Salander before, and wanted to double-check the dating for GLaDOS.
Given the way time travel creates different futures, it could be argued that Kyle Reese and Sarah Connor are already from different fictional universes.
Irene already has a perfectly good husband whom she loves and is happy with, but apart from that grumble, this sounds like a fun idea.
I’m trying to decide if paring Jack Aubrey with Honor Harrington would be brilliant or a terrible idea.
Jack is a brilliant warrior and sailor who struggles on land, both financially and socially. He needs a woman with a head for business and getting around the upper end of British society. Perhaps someone from Austen’s novels would be suitable.
Personally, I haven’t read Austen. Post-Captain was as close as I could stomach, and I spent most of that going “GET BACK TO SEA!”.
Unfortunately, someone from a Jane Austen novel is in the same fictional universe as Jack Aubrey (see Anne Elliott and Captain Wentworth in Persuasion) so that is against the rules (guidelines?) for this challenge.
That gets us not Honor, but plenty of choices from the Honorverse.
I think my nominees for him from Honorverse are Stacey Hauptman or Michelle Henke.
Jack Aubrey- Fanny Hill.
Jack Aubrey would totally jump at the chance to cuckold Horatio Hornblower. Assuming their fictional universes count as separate, that is.
I was briefly considering the Honor/Adama pairing!
I’m not sure how Honor would do in early 19th century England. She’s fine in space-19th-century-England (including both business and politics), but her gender and possibly race might be an issue where Jack comes from. And Jack couldn’t find anything useful to do on Manticore or Grayson so would get himself into trouble somehow.
Also with Honor there is the Prolong issue. All of the male characters here (as far as I know) can expect a normal human lifespan and are too old to receive Prolong themselves, so Honor will outlive them by decades if not centuries.
GLaDOS and Castle Heterodyne. Her first love was Cave Johnson, and Girl Genius is the only universe I can think of that can keep up in the MAD SCIENCE! department.
(If she’s looking for more of a test subject kind of guy, then maybe Moloch von Zinzer would be a good choice. He’s good at dealing with homicidal machines.)
GLaDOS and Calcifer. They both like controlling large facilities and rearranging them willy-nilly, and imagine the kinds of testing Howl would be capable of!
Rules question: Where do they end up living? The home universe of your character? That of the spouse we pick? Either? Anywhere we choose?
Let’s say they end up in the universe of one spouse or the other. Their choice.
– Sarah Connor: Lt. Colonel Austin Travis, who is Steven Seagal’s character in _Executive Decision_
– Conan: Cersei Lannister.
– Princess Leia: Yeoman Janice Rand, because it’s gotta be Star Trek.
– Stringer Bell: (Pass)
– Irene Adler: Bertie Wooster
– Commander Adama: Stella, Harcourt Fenton Mudd’s wife, from Star Trek
– Lisbeth Salander: In a three-way relationship with Helen and Harry Tasker (True Lies)
– Jack Aubrey: (Pass)
– GLaDOS: HAL (of course)
– Lassie: Obvious answer is Benji, obvious cruel answer is Old Yeller. But I’ll go with Lad.
How does that come about?
Conan likes to hear lamentations, Cersei’s about as good a lamenter as I can think of. Besides, the fights would be epic.
I mean in universe. Does she approach Conan after he overthrows a Tegaryan tyrant in order to be on the winning side? Or does he take her as a trophy after pillaging a Lannister stronghold?
@Randy M, Oh!
By Crom and The Seven I wanna see that!
Conan, king of Aquilonia, invades Westeros. The Seven Kingdoms mount a united defense against his armies, but the Lannisters make a secret pact and betray the Westerosi alliance at a critical moment. Aquilonia triumps, and Conan seals the deal with his new subordinate rulers by taking Cersei as his queen.
Stringer Bell is a ghetto drug dealer who aspires to greater things. He’d like to be a respectable, successful businessman. But as his foray into real estate development showed, he doesn’t quite know how things work in legit business, and that really hurts him. I think he needs a gal with uptown smarts who is amoral enough that she doesn’t care where the money came from.
So Irene Adler then?
The original characters are a good hundred years apart, which would pose some problems. Is there a modern adaptation of Irene Adler available, someone who is plausibly Stringer Bell’s contemporary?
There is in the BBC Sherlock series.
Her first (probably NSFW) appearance.
Rot13 for the troll I couldn’t resist:
Nqnzn unf n glcr, fb gur svpgvbany punenpgre V’q cnve uvz jvgu vf Cerfvqrag Uvyynel Pyvagba.
By that logic and a bit less trollishly, I’d pair Adama with Claire Underwood.
– Sarah Connor – Sameen Shaw from Person of Interest
– Conan – Xena from Xena: Warrior Princess
– Princess Leia – Valkyrie from Thor: Ragnarok
– Stringer Bell – I have never watched The Wire, but Alice Morgan from Luther 😛
– Irene Adler – River Song from Doctor Who
– Commander Adama – Roy Mustang from Fullmetal Alchemist
– Lisbeth Salander – Deadpool
– Jack Aubrey – Elle Woods from Legally Blonde
– GLaDOS – Diablo, Maleficent’s raven in Disney’s animated version of Sleeping Beauty
– Lassie – Dug from Up
Oh God, Commander Adama and Roy Mustang would be such an epic clusterfuck of a relationship, but i don’t care, i ship it.
That’s quite a number of same-sex relationships there. Any evidence the characters on the left are gay or bi?
I think we’ve got a fair amount of evidence against Leia being gay, at least.
Shipping rules are that character’s sexuality is whatever the shipper wants them to be.
I relied a lot on fictional characters from our universe, which may not be correct. Ah well.
Sarah Connor: John McClane
Conan: Neytiri
Princess Leia: Priory (from Candleshoe)
Stringer Bell: Billie Dawn, from “Born Yesterday”
Irene Adler: Claire Underwood (who was wasted on both Frank and that photographer dude)
Adama: early career Adama (say, twenty years before BSG’s first episode) wants a woman from a good family. A babe, but kind of sexless and focused on her work. A woman with a lot of impressive tech and physical dexterity. So: Kim Possible. Late career Adama… should be a woman who makes great tea and has a deep religious calm that brings him to the present, pleasantly. Should be matronly and not put up with nonsense. Madam Poppy Pomfrey.
Lisbeth Salander: who?
GlaDOS: who?
Lassie: neutered. (Spayed?) Fight me. Or don’t, I’m out of time.
Dunno about the rest, but you got it dead on here.
Are you hoping to reform Stringer?
By the end, he was hoping to reform himself. He just needed an out–someone who could understand and support a self-improvement project.
The character Lassie had puppies, so not spayed. The “actors” in the TV version were all male, and as each was the sire of the next Lassie, not neutered (except perhaps the last).
Stringer Bell – Tony Soprano’s daughter (this would make a great spinoff!)
Lisbeth Salander – YT from Snow Crash
GLaDOS – Leviathan from the Illuminatus! Trilogy
GLaDOS should get Sophon, from Three Body Problem. I think she’d fall hard after “Sbbq? Rirelbar, ybbx nebhaq. Lbh ner fheebhaqrq ol sbbq, yvivat sbbq.”
Commander Adama- what Adama needs more than anything is military allies, romance isn’t in the cards for him. Meanwhile there is a dearth of eligible princess in the galaxy, and King Roland has a single daughter he is trying to marry off (who could use a stern father figure to keep her in line, oh and she’s handy with a laser rifle) and he could in turn use some help with his pestering neighbors who keep trying to steal his air. All in all an excellent political match.
Scott Alexander’s Considerations On Cost Disease post has resonated with me as highlighting real problems, among which are education costs.
Cogent to education cost I saw an essay in the Washington Post this week that I’m going to quote in full (but without the links in the original):
So what do you think, about Mr. Buckley’s scheme?
What would be the consequences?
Maybe students blame the free market, but there’s nothing “free market” about the student loan “racket,” which is only a racket for the universities paid with the loans, certainly not for the lenders, who would be running the least-profitable lending enterprise in history.
If students had to obtain non-government subsidized loans from truly private lenders to go to school the interest rates would be much, much higher (though probably lower for those taking majors known to lead to profitable careers), to the point most wouldn’t take them on in the first place.
As for allowing these non-free market loans to be discharged in bankruptcy, that would only deepen the existing moral hazard and make college even more expensive in the long run (because the incentive to think twice about taking on the loan will be further reduced if you know you can discharge it in bankruptcy, meaning even more students will take them, meaning even more money will be demanding college educations).
I’d like to think so, but it would probably take a generation oblivious to the risks to serve as an example.
Tangentially, in libertarian world, is there bankruptcy at all?
I’d like to live in a world where bankruptcy is possible but has strict criteria. If enough other people want to live in that world, they’d voluntarily agree to rules that would make it so and bankruptcy rules would emerge.
My model of straw libertarian says that the government exists to stop invasion and physical assault and to enforce contracts.
If a bankruptcy clause isn’t written into the
lawcontract, why doesn’t this violate libertarian principles? Or is libertarianism just “whatever libertarians feel like, usually less”?
I was speaking from an AnCap perspective, with private enforcement and private rule-making. In this setting, if people wanted to have bankruptcy as a possibility, I think there’d be transparency and such clauses would be built into contracts. In such a situation, I’d imagine higher interest rates or more collateral for people that wanted more slack bankruptcy rules and lower interest rates for people that preferred strict bankruptcy rules or perhaps were willing to forgo bankruptcy as an option.
Litertarians still have government. It’s just very small. But one thing it definitely includes is a justice system, and one of the things a justice system needs to do is decide what to do with people who can’t pay their debts. I suppose you could have outright debt slavery or debtors’ prisons instead.
That makes sense. I should have thought through what “enforcing contracts” means in practice.
@Randy M,
“Break a deal, face the wheel!”
That’s going to depend on how the specific libertarian world in question deals with e.g. shrink-wrap contracts.
The alternatives to bankruptcy, things like debtor’s prison and indentured servitude, are widely known to be generically really bad and specifically injurious to the cause of liberty, that the New Libertarian Man will basically never take on a contractual debt that doesn’t allow for discharge by bankruptcy. But normal people don’t normally read or object to the fine print, and the people writing the contracts will be working for the bankers.
A minarchist-libertarian government would I suspect take the position that it’s courts aren’t going to bother enforcing contracts that are particularly odious or troublesome, and that includes no-bankruptcy debts.
A Friedman-style ancap society, would I suspect have lots of protection agencies that advertise bankruptcy protection as a selling point, and then we get into the question of whether protection agencies focused on the interests of relatively poor people can survive in that environment.
It is irritating to see someone write “80% of student loans are held by the government” and then even imply that the “free market” was at fault.
I dunno, it sure seems like you can make a better moral case for bankruptcy for student loans[1] than for, say, credit-card debt.
[1] Which you take out when you are very young and inexperienced, in order to buy something that is universally pushed by respectable society as something everyone should do to ensure their future.
Your moral case for bankruptcy for student loans doubles as an argument for not offering student loans.
This is only half of a good idea. Yes student loans should be discharageable via bankruptcy, but at the same time, they should not be guaranteed by the government. This was a completely unnecessary move to begin with, since its primary effects were to create a giant pile of free money and attendant price inflation, so it’s literally the entire reason we’re in this hole to begin with. Treat student loans like any other loan, and the market will take care of itself. We can still have Pell grants and scholarships to help low income students.
I have to wonder whether there would be any student loans at all if this were left to the market. Giving a loan to someone that they will only be able to pay off if they a) finish their education and b) land a sweet job looks pretty risky, particularly if the parents aren’t cosigning. I suspect in such a world, college educations would mostly be financed through second mortgages by parents.
Back in the Middle Ages nobles could skip out on their loans by just refusing to pay and daring the lender to do something about it. The lenders usually couldn’t because the nobles had all the military and judicial power. King Phillip the Fair of France rather famously skipped out on all the loans he’d taken from the Knights of the Temple by having them all accused of heresy and executed. This didn’t result in lenders refusing to make loans to nobles, it just meant they demanded ruinous interest rates. So there will still be student loans, they will just be very expensive.
Also lots of parents would be happy to cosign their kid’s loans, and banks would no doubt offer reasonable interest rates to students with good grades and good prospects. The thing is that they would actually have to draw up some actuary tables to figure out rates, and even sometimes deny loans, instead of just lazily approving everyone because the government will pick up the tab if the debtor doesn’t.
It is my understanding that the student loan market basically didn’t exist until the government stepped in with various guarantees and subsidies. Is that correct? That suggests lending to students as ordinary debt is so risky that interest rates would have to be so high that essentially no one would take such loans.
What would happen is an interesting counterfactual that we have no realistic way of testing.
Your understanding is incorrect. Private student loans not subsidized by the government and dischargeable by bankruptcy existed until 2005, when Congress in its infinite wisdom made them non-dischargeable too. We don’t need a counterfactual, not only have completely free market student loans existed, they existed alongside the government guaranteed and subsidized ones.
It’s also important to note that excessively cheap student loans creates a positive feedback loop with rising tuition. As student get access to more money colleges are able to charge higher fees, which makes loans more necessary, which in turn allows ever higher fees. Average tuition for a public school in 1970 was about 4% of median income, now it’s 12% of median income. So the student loan market was smaller back in the day in great part because many fewer people needed loans to pay for school to begin with.
The student loan market barely existed because there was little to no need for it. Costs of attending UPenn in the 1950 tuition, room, board and books were in the range of ~$1,300 a year, the federal minimum wage was $0.75 per hour, so you could pay off a substantial portion of your annual costs with a part time job at the minimum wage each year. If you added in savings from a couple of summer jobs in high school, the ability to earn more than the minimum wage, scholarships and help from friends and family there really wasn’t a need for a separate category of “student loans” to get you though school.
@johan_larson
>It is my understanding that the student loan market basically didn’t exist until the government stepped in with various guarantees and subsidies.
Depends on time period and location and expectations … I remember a 19th century novel (set in my home country, not in US) where it is mentioned in passing how a particular industrious student from countryside was courting his wealthy locals for a loan to support their studies in the city. I got the impression that this was maybe more an act of charity or possibly an establishment of patron-client relationship than lender obtaining a true market interest.
The problem with our current system is that a college education is *both* extremely expensive, *and* required by employers for almost all but the most menial white-collar jobs.
If the federal government stops propping up student loans, directly and indirectly, then one of two things is likely to happen. Possibility #1 is that college tuition costs drop to the point where young adults can once again pay for them out-of-pocket with a part-time job, as was common several decades ago. Possibility #2 is that a lot fewer people attend college, and employers therefore can no longer demand degrees for entry-level office jobs because there simply aren’t enough to go around. I don’t know which of these would happen, but I do know that either of these outcomes would be better than the status quo.
Possibility #2 is that a lot fewer people attend college, and employers therefore can no longer demand degrees for entry-level office jobs because there simply aren’t enough to go around.
The latter part of that is already happening.
They aren’t. That system is years gone.
The majority (by quite a bit) of student loans are direct government loans, made and held by the federal government. The remainder are private. Not dischargable in bankruptcy but also not guaranteed.
I’m sure there are still some FFEL loans floating around, but because debt is growing exponentially they are irrelevant and quickly becoming more so.
There’s still a huge amount of government guaranteed mortgages, but somehow you don’t hear nearly as much from free market types about how the government should exit the home lending business.
Government should exit the home lending business. Back in the 2008 financial crisis, I remember lots of free markets types, including myself, railing against Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac as partial causes of the housing bubble and arguing for their dissolution.
Not just Frannie and Freddie, also fha, ginnie, the va, the fed (by buying mbs’es), and the irs.
As it happens i’m also opposed to student loans directly issued by the government. It’s unfair to the debtors for these loans to be non-dischargeable, shit happens and i feel that bankruptcy is a necessary and healthy part of the system. However it’s unfair to tax payers for these loans to be dischargeable unless the interest rates are adjusted in accordance to risk, and if we’re going to start assessing risk at the individual level, we might as well let the bankers do it.
Also, the government should exit the home lending business.
Fair enough but the discussion should start from is in place now.
This is ultimately “Free College for Everyone(*), at Public Expense!” hidden behind a bit of legerdemain. Tell me how much it’s going to cost, Mr. Buckley, including second-order effects, and show your work. Or go crawl under a rock where you belong.
* Except chumps, who Buckley hopes will keep the costs affordable for his tribe.
Depends on whether the government or university eats the cost.
If the government doesn’t behave as a rational actor [like a bank would] and simply eats the cost without imposing some reform after-the-fact; there’s no reason for the university to adjust tuitions anywhere but up at an even faster rate. To the contrary, college becomes a risk-free investment for students who can theoretically take on any debt the government is willing to lend for, and if the job market can’t service that debt, go into bankruptcy. This IMO is a worst-case-most-probable scenario. It benefits students in the short run and universities in the long run.
If they ate the cost but then ceased the business of lending [and guarantees] then college debt would be ruinously expensive for students and they would basically be forced not to attend university. Universities would be compelled to find some way of reducing tuitions to compensate.
I personally don’t like the strategy of ‘bring tuitions down by making college completely unaffordable’ — but relative to the alternative of doing nothing, I support it.
The third possibility involves the government going after universities to recover on bad debts, but IDK how legal that is.
But that’s the trick, isn’t it? When negotiating, you have to be willing to say no. If there isn’t a price so high that you aren’t willing to pay, then the price will go up indefinitely, as we’ve seen. One thing you could do is mandate a maximum price, and say that you won’t finance loans above that cost. The problem is that there would be colleges that set their tuition above said cost, and so people would have to pay their own way through these. You could take it a step farther, and make it a requirement that colleges can’t charge more than this. But agreeing to pay anything can only lead to them charging anything.
I say this because (I fear) there may be a brief period for one or two graduating classes where the labor market still fully expects people to go to college and universities are hesitant to budget on tuitions where those kids are circumstantially screwed.
Hence why I prefer that the labor market be made to accept alternatives to universities (IQ tests, HS-GPAs, online modules for specific skills) before you pull the bottom out.
@RalMirrorAd,
As an alternative to college there’s craft union apprenticeships (the closest we have today to the old guild apprenticeship system that I know of).
Most apprenticeships you have to interview as well as test to get in, but the San Jose Plumbers, Steamfitters, and Air-conditioning Technicians union Apprenticeship program was test only (can you do arithmetic and sort shapes really fast?) to get in back in the 1990’s when I was admitted (I don’t know if it still is).
I do think something should be done about the student loan bubble, not just the ruinous increase in tuition, but for holders of college debt at present, as I think it is at a level that has a significant and negative impact on family formation, home ownership, and entrepreneurship. And I say this as someone who has paid off a pair of these already.
I fear that if we simply allow bankruptcy on the justification that debt levels are too high it will dramatically destigmatize bankruptcy as John alludes to. Though I don’t know all the negative consequences of bankruptcy, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a subsequent push to lessen even what’s there.
What about a fund created by taxing university endowments that can be applied to, provided one is employed or actively looking for work that would pay a portion of the recipients monthly bill? I’m loathe to suggest another government or NGO program to further meddle, though. Perhaps it would be better to just cut the scholarships and loan guarantees and leave the current crop in hot water.
Yeah, the problem is that college tuition is in a crazy bubble, and is used as a signal for “competent, intelligent adult whose resume should not automatically be used as waste paper.” So even people who know full well that the tuition costs are ridiculous still have a strong incentive to play the game–take out loans to get the degree, and pay them back with higher income (unless they can’t get a job or drop out two years in).
He doesn’t demonstrate understand anything about selection effects, the loan market or bankruptcy.
Yikes, these aren’t the main costs of bankruptcy, this is some image of a person who writes on a piece of paper ‘I am bankrupt’ and then just stops paying their bills. The reality is that you get investigated for your ability to pay and will be forced to sell of assets and depending on the state you can be forced to sell your house, car, stocks etc and have your wages garnished. This is the primary cost of bankruptcy, not having a higher interest rate on your credit card or waiting 7 years to get another mortgage.
This doesn’t work for student loan debt because students come out of college with virtually no assets, which slashes a huge impediment to declaring bankruptcy.
The second is selection effects, if you run up credit card debt and are struggling under it declaring bankruptcy comes at a cost because you are the type of person who relies on revolving credit lines to get you through. This makes it more of a threat, making your life more difficult on the other side of bankruptcy. Students however are not nearly so likely to want or need to take out additional loans (barring graduate students who get deferrals and other help to roll over their initial student loans), this takes most of the sting out of this punishment. “Just know that once you declare bankruptcy you can never go back to college and get another degree!” is not much of a threat to someone never intending to return.
Finally there is the collateral of loans. Mortgages generally have lower interest rates than credit cards because the risk is lower, if you default the bank repossesses your house. Car loans are at a higher rate because the collateral depreciates faster, and so a default is more costly. Credit cards have higher rates for rolling over debt, typically double digits. If you can’t claim any collateral against a default then you charge high fees, student loans would almost certainly fall into this basket under his suggestions and would be charging 10-20% interest (and maybe higher) for anyone without a cosigner for the loans.
If you apply the clawback provisions retroactively, it’s pretty close to being an unconstitutional ex post facto law. Probably not close enough to actually get overturned by the courts (since the penalty it’s imposing on universities is more like a tax or a civil liability than it is to a criminal judgement), but close enough to make me uncomfortable with the idea.
And on a going-forward basis, this is pretty close to equivalent to universities underwriting loans to their own students. Which might not be a bad system, but we probably shouldn’t coerce universities into entering that system against their will. Especially since universities that don’t want to be on the hook for their students’ loans can probably partially sidestep the system by preferentially admitting students from rich families that can afford to pay cash.
Naval Gazing Stuff:
First, a review of the USS Constitution and Cassin Young at Charleston Navy Yard.
Second, I found a spread from a 1940 issue of Popular Mechanics on battleship design, and had some thoughts on it.
Since gbdub was kind enough to remind me which were and were not the CW threads, and that this should be the CW-permissible thread, let me go back to something which I will otherwise forget. gbdub said that “Anything vaguely puppy related is peak culture war”, and I want to make this point, so I’ll copy part of what I left in a comment (leaving out some speculation about internal politics at a publishing house, which I don’t have first-hand knowledge of and therefore shouldn’t speculate about):
Why do I want to mention this? Because part of the accepted narrative is that the Puppies are all one indistinguishable mass (no taking account of the difference in aims between the Sad and Rabid Puppies) and that they were uniformly white cis het conservative males and that they were moved purely by animus and racism (you can throw in sexism, homophobia and the rest of the laundry list while you are at it).
Now, I’m only a Sad Puppy by connection, and I can only take on faith what one of the authors involved claimed to be his motivation, so maybe he really is a racist etc etc etc, but for him as a mid-list author who depends on writing for a living and so does need to justify his existence for his publisher by sales or else be ruthlessly pruned, being debarred from the Hugos by reasons of not being diverse/representative enough in his writing (as judged by an informal little panel of insiders) is a real threat to his livelihood, is a form of censorship, and so I think he and others were justified in challenging the cosy consensus.
Of course, this got them vilified as all kinds of racist etc etc etc and matters were not helped by the Rabid Puppies appearing on the scene, but the fall out has hurt everyone. And it was more complicated than “these guys just don’t like women/minorities playing with their toys!”
Okay, that’s my culture-warring done though I might hmph! a bit at gbdub about the “a hard turn into a rant about overselling diversity” – that came across as a rant? and do you disagree that diversity can be oversold, where some stories/novels with very tenuous SFF content get nominated merely because they tick the correct boxes? Even Ozy, in their review, felt some authors were forgetting the story they were concentrating so hard on having the characters be sufficiently diverse:
That’s pretty much why I signed up on the Sad Puppy side right there, and not because I hate rainbows and great justice (like, it’s looking like the second half of the dipytch to Stars in My Pocket Like Grains of Sand is not going to be published while I’m still alive, and I’m less than gruntled by that because I really want to know do Rat and Marq get their happy ending).
I don’t care about the Hugos, have never followed them, didn’t follow much about the whole Puppy saga, so there is my disclaimer.
All that said, you seem to be mashing many complaints together, and they are not all quite coherent. Take your last one. I’m not yet 50, and I don’t know that I’m going to see the end of “Song of Ice and Fire” in my life time. It’s not for lack of book sales.
And Martin, a very old soul in that world, thought the Puppies were incredibly wrong.
Any genre needs to change over time, SF perhaps more than most. Reading early SF is like eating cardboard, dull, dry, tasteless and not very pleasant. I do think that calls for representation frequently fail to grapple with the inherent difficulties, but that would seem to make recognizing well written stories that are inclusive more important rather than less.
I don’t think the problem with early sci-fi would be resolved if you just replaced one set of characters with another. The problem was with the maturity of the genre, not with whether the characters were white and male.
That said, I think if you think that the Sad Puppies were upset about “inclusivity”, you haven’t actually read Larey Correiea’s original complaint: It wasn’t that social justice warriors were running things, it was that a cabal of specific people were running things, and that the Hugo’s had stopped representing what people actually wanted. (I think his go-to example was some editor who was a central figure in the Hugo nomination process, who also happened to keep winning an award for being an editor, often with nobody else even being nominated?). The whole point of their slate voting was to demonstrate the problems with the system, and Correiea won his war when they changed the rules to break the tactic the Sad Puppies were using, since his objective was to demonstrate and break the tactic that the inner circle he claimed was controlling the Hugo’s was using.
Interpreting it to be about social justice and inclusivity is making their complaint unnecessarily culture war. That wasn’t his complaint, and IIRC the minority representation between the Sad Puppy slates and the non Sad Puppy nominations was more of less identitical.
ETA: I still don’t remember who the editor is, or what the award was, but I do remember that he is the one who had the award added to the list of awards, and also may have won it every single year?
I wasn’t trying to say this, although I can see how you would interpret it that way. It was more tha a number of critiques I saw were of the form “ This isn’t really sci-fi. Where are my space battles, techie explanations, etc.”
Maybe I will go read Correiea today, if I have time. I had the distinct impression that it was about more than just “the voting system is broken in certain ways”. I believe it certainly became about more than that, and not just for the Rabids.
Can’t comment on the Rabid Puppies, as I didn’t follow any of them. I did follow Correiea before any of this began, however, having been a fan of Grim Noir. (Monster Hunter too, but that is more entertaining than good, and I am more hesitant to recommend it.)
It became something more for the usual reasons: The group being criticized raised hell and jumped into identitarianism. Like Sony’s response to criticisms of the Ghostbusters remake, the defense was basically a Chewbacca defense, a distraction from the criticism into something irrelevant.
Now, there was a vaguely identitarian element, because part of the criticism of the inner cabal was that they excluded books from consideration on the basis of the politics represented in the book, basically because the specific people in the cabal didn’t like those politics. But the complaint amounted to “No matter how good a book is, if it reflects right-wing politics it won’t make it past nomination”. It wasn’t “White men can’t win a Hugo”, that is just the way the identitarians characterized their opponents.
But even that has multiple levels. “All of the Hugo nominees are drawn from a few sub-genres of SF, and are excluding the ones I like” seems a reasonable critique, particularly from those who like space battles (which is not a small fraction of SF fandom). “Only my preferred sub-genres are actual SF, so the nominees aren’t” is not. I’d broadly interpret the original Sad Puppies as camp one, and Vox Day as camp two.
And maybe fulfilled their prophecies.
In the four years since the Puppies first made the ballot, there have been eighteen non-puppy Hugo best novel nominations. Exactly two of them went to white men, and one of those was John Scalzi. The other was Kim Stanley Robinson, whose “2140” came in last place this year.
Zero or one non-Puppy nominees with a clear white male protagonist, depending on Mycroft Canner’s race in “Too Like the Lightning”. A few white men sneak into ensemble casts, and I think reach plurality status in “2140”.
Looking beyond best novel, of the fourteen non-shared awards this year, exactly one went to a white man, for “Best Fanzine”.
Now that the Puppies are gone, and the rules have been changed to keep them out, it may very nearly be that white men can’t win the Hugo.
“Only my preferred sub-genres are actual SF, so the nominees aren’t” is not.
That’s a fair point to make. But on the other hand – and I know I’ve banged on about this before – can anyone explain to me how the hell “If You Were A Dinosaur, My Love” is an SFF story? Oh the person* in the hospital bed is a paleontologist, that’s a science profession, that makes it skiffy? There’s just a weepy fiancée making Relevant Points about sexism/xenophobia/homophobia/gin-drinking/us regular folks round here not cottonin’ to them uppity types what’s been to college, and it’d be five times better if there were a time machine or mad science DNA-splicing “bwahahah, I cured you by the power of dinosaur blood!” involved**.
*We have no idea, and I think that’s deliberate although it could just be the mushy prose, if the ‘person what got beat up by gin-drinking rednecks’ is male, female, trans or what. EDIT: Okay, the last section mentions “The paleontologist’s fiancée who waits by the bedside of a man who will probably never wake” but that is offset by the emphasis in the body of the story on grace, fragility, gentleness and so forth, and the “calling you a fag, a towel-head, a shemale, a sissy, a spic, every epithet they could think of, regardless of whether it had anything to do with you or not” which does seem to indicate the paleontologist was read as non-masculine by the assailants.
**The frankly weird fantasy about if the fiancé(e) really were a dinosaur and she were its keeper traipsed too close to the line of furry (or scaly is the correct term I suppose) fetish, but that still don’t make it SFF:
Narrator: “Devotees will recall open threads 18, 46, 76, and Links 6/17 thread”
Most of the Sad Puppy* critiques in this style I saw were for stories such as “If You Were a Dinosaur My Love” or “The Water That Falls On You From Nowhere.” These weren’t bad stories, but they weren’t science-fiction. When some of the Sad Puppies pointed this out, they were accused of $NOUN-phobia.
*As distinct from the Rabid Puppies
My point about Delany’s novel was to show that I’m not averse to “non-white, non-het, non-cis characters in SFF”, it’s “all that the story is really about is the character being non-white, non-cis, non-het and the SFF gets watered down or left out”. But the complaint on the other side about the Puppies and their supporters was reduced to “they are averse to non-white, non-cis, non-het, non-male characters in SFF pure and simple”.
EDIT: See this NPR article from 2015:
and this Guardian review from 2016:
Note the hammering on about “white male conservatives”.
As Thegnskald said, it started with Larry Correira noting an informal but definite tendency of ‘people who get nominated’, mentioning this and being told he was being paranoid there was no way the Hugos could be set up like that, and him deciding to set up a slate while taking full advantage of the rules to show that the process could indeed be manipulated. Like any row, it quickly drew in a lot of different people who all went off on tangents. I wasn’t particularly impressed by Martin’s intervention (then again, I tried and disliked the very first novel in the SoIaF way back when it first came out, though I had liked other novels of his, so take my opinion with a grain of salt there), though I will credit him for wanting to turn down the heat.
Of course early SF is not to modern tastes. But turning it into Approved Dietary Requirement briquettes is not going to make it any more palatable. Congratulations, you’ve got your six-gendered hermaphrodite polyamorous species of colour established, now what are you going to do with them? And having them hang around the space station giving lectures on the superiority of having six genders and so on is not ‘doing something with them’. Is the station going to fall into a wormhole? How do the Species of Genders feel about relationships with persons not of their species? Have we got a rogue planet about to crash into a sun going supernova while mysterious eldritch entities pour out of the black hole in the centre of the galaxy to conquer the universe as we know it, while M’Lxxqot (who happens to be the captain of the only starship capable of outrunning the eldritch entities to take the news back to Central Homeworld to warn the Star Union) is dating Greg (the new Terran second engineer’s mate) even though zir father/mother thinks it is unnatural? That’s doing something with them!
EDIT EDIT: Though granted, getting Chuck Tingle nominated was very funny, and even better that his novel (er, I read the first few pages on Amazon for research purposes) really does follow traditional SF tropes (before the space raptor butt-pounding commences) in world-building for the novel:
Well, you’ve got a pretty strong power differential between M’Lxxqot and Greg there, so I assume the book would be rated “toxic” anyhow.
theredsheep, in our Brave New World of genderfluid pan poly love trumps all, the pathetic old non-fraternisation rules are long since done away with! (see the Star Trek reboot).
Besides, “Captain” is only a courtesy title for ‘first amongst equals’ and is a rotating position held in turn by various members of the crew – you don’t think our Species of Genders perpetrate hierarchical patriarchal command structures of a less enlightened, capitalist age, do you? 🙂
So nobody minds M’Lxxqot and Greg bonking like (whatever space-things on space-planets in space bonk like) except for M’Lxxqot’s mother/father, who is distressingly old-fashioned and provides the driving sub-plot of the story for “love conquers all” to be the happy ending (including – SPOILER ALERT! the key to defeating the eldritch entities, via the tastefully if graphically described mass psychic/flesh body/cyborg/uploaded orgy at the conclusion – dare I say, “climax”? – of the novel).
I really want to read about M’Lxxqot and Greg now.
You’ll definitely want to read the second volume where M’Lxxqot takes parental leave (xe* is producing charming triplet budlings co-genetic material contributed by Greg in the course of the mass orgy at the conclusion of the preceding volume) while Greg struggles with being part of the polycule, incorporation into M’Lxxqot’s family (father/mother is very big on tradition as we’ve said, and is now adamant that the DNA donor of xyr child’s children is going to Do Right by them), working towards promotion to Junior Junior Engineer, and that influx of space werewolves from the plague-stricken moons of Zelathis which are playing havoc with the merchant shipping lanes, due to having infected the space pirates infesting that section of the system who were a minor and manageable nuisance before but are now ravening, foam-flecked, rabid werewolf-pirate hybrids attacking and plundering every vessel and worse, spreading out to infect and convert others to being space werewolf-pirate hybrids as they do so!
Yes, even in the 35th Century it’s hard to juggle family and work lives!
*Okay, so before it looked like M’Lxxqot’s preferred pronouns were “ze/zirs/zir” and now I’ve switched to “xe/xyr/xem” but that was not a mistake at all, that was part of worldbuilding! Your pronouns change when you become a parent, you see, so it wasn’t a screw-up on my part, it was deliberate (ahem ahem).
I kind of despise science fiction because it tends to be other genres with “space” tacked on before every noun.
We went to the space-tavern looking for space-adventurers to help us kill the space-lich, hired a space-elf space-archer with an absurdly.oversized space-bow, then got attacked by space-goblins while traveling through a space-forest (asteroid field)…
Or maybe it is a space naval battle. Or maybe it is a space period drama. Or maybe…
But I think the issue I tend to take with the identitarian sci-fi – in spite of everything I just wrote – is that it often doesn’t bother being a genre beyond vague sci-fi-ness. The identitarianism is the point, the genre is secondary. It’s like somebody is telling people sci-fi is the genre to write criticisms of modern society in, because so many great criticisms of modern society are science fiction, but nobody bothers telling them that criticism isn’t enough to carry a book, and the great criticisms of modern society are all also good books people would enjoy reading even if the criticisms weren’t relevant.
“I hate X about our society” isn’t a book.
(Also, I despise “Aliens who exist to prove a point”, both because it begs the point, and also because they are never written well, and also because the authors always want to write the problem they are criticizing out of the society they are writing about so the attempts to insert criticism of our current society come across as bizarrely anachronistic in their own universe.)
Eh. I could rant more. But really this is just a tiny subset of media I hate, and it already gets far more attention than it deserves. I’d much rather rant about how much I hate the traipsing-through-the-forest bullshit in fantasy (or it’s equivalent “endless chapters of random.encounters in space” equivalent in sci-fi), and how Harry Potter was so remarkable in getting away from traipsing through a forest, and how much of a disappointment this made the final book.
If those are things that are bad, what would you say is good?
There are many points that can make a book good, but I think a major element is novelty: Show me something new, or show me something old in a new light.
The element I tend to enjoy in books is in-universe technology. Not technology in the “sufficiently advanced magic” sense, which is most science fiction (This new engine runs on particles!), but technology in the sense of “Within a framework of consistent rules, the author develops through a character a new way of utilizing those rules”. So in Mistborn, Vin’s trick with the horseshoes is a great example.
You can also have technology in books relating to social situations; typically this is implemented as some kind of scheme or plan, but in a broad sense, it is the same thing, a narrative device in which the established rules are used to a new purpose. The fact that the rules are “X person behaves in Y way” doesn’t detract from it.
Such technology tends to be single-use, from a narrative point of view, and represents a breakthrough in the character’s understanding and control of their universe.
They are the building blocks of plot, in pretty much any genre.
It was, of course, the Rabids who nominated Tingle. Which was clearly a response to the nomination of “If You Were a Dinosaur, My Love.”
Given the scope and thoroughness with which Tingle trolled them in response, I would call it a probable miscalculation on their part.
But the trolling was epic.
@Deiseach, @Thegnskald:
I think that this blog post from Correia is the one that kicked everything off?
If so, it seems to me that he was deliberately provoking culture war right from the very beginning. Takes about making elite literati heads explode, specific references to alternatively spending $60 on 9mm ammo, signing firearms, wanting annoying co-workers to explode, etc. The whole thing is just “troll the elites for the lulz”, not a complaint about how decent science fiction is being marginalized. It does raise “heavy handed message fic” as something that he doesn’t like, and that Hugo voters do, but trolling the normal Hugo voters is the main point.
Am I somehow getting something wrong here?
Er, yes. You are missing the fact that he is clearly writing to his fans, not to the other side of the culture war.
You are also missing a lot of backstory involving, IIRC, Tor and Baen. Long story short there, he apparently is part of a large number of successful authors who were turned down by publishing companies (most complaints are directed at Tor) for having right-wing views. Baen published them, and proved there was a market for their product, so there is a lot of grumbling among conservative authors about how the publishing houses are biased against right-wing authors. Mind, I am not arguing this is true, but this is the popular perception, and it isn’t just him.
So the critics he is referring to aren’t the Hugo people – he genuinely thinks he has a chance there – but the people at Tor and similar publishing houses. It was in 2014 that the Sad Puppies campaign as we think of it today began, after he perceived that there was backlash for him doing something that he believed was already commonplace in the Hugo process; 2013 was just trying to get some books nominated that wouldn’t normally make it, primarily his own. (I think at some point he linked to similar campaigns by other authors to get themselves nominated, who didn’t get the reaction he did in 2013, which caused him to regard the reaction as evidence of bias)
@Thegnskald:
Earlier you said:
I’m showing you evidence that he was specifically anti-left, anti-SJ right from the very beginning. That wasn’t something “made up” by the other side.
As to the people he is against just being publishers note the following characterization of who he thinks will be defeated by this action:
“I’m a douchebag that only reads what English professors or Oprah’s book club say is profound.”
He went for culture-war, destroy the feminist down the hall, from the start and got, unsurprisingly, a culture war. That or this wasn’t even the start, but it was still the start of the Hugo gambits.
I don’t see how this being “directed to his fans” mitigates this.
I am leftist. It isn’t anti-me. It also isn’t anti-SJ, except to the extent that the groups he is showing contempt for overlap with SJ. I feel like you are reading a lot into a short blurb from an author you have no familiarity with, basically because other people have told you it is there.
Mind, it IS anti-elitist. He was pushing to have self-admitted schlock nominated for a prestigious award, and knew it. He was the mechanic showing up to the ball in oil-stained overalls just to annoy the well-to-do.
(2014, Warbound, represented a “serious” nomination. Monster Hunter Whatever Book He Was On? No. The first book in that series has Frankenstein drop a nucleur bomb on Cthulu. That is not a serious series, and isn’t intended to be, it is fun schlock.)
ETA:
To be more specific: What about his comments is anti-SJ? What is anti-leftist? What is anti-feminist? Where is the culture war here?
This also isn’t when I’d say the Sad Puppy Campaign, as people think of it, began; I put 2014 as the date on that. The 2013 campaign was an earnest attempt to get some new books nominated. 2014 was when they decided the system was broken, and when I regard the campaign as starting, using the name of the original effort, but making a political statement this time. In 2013 he just thought it would be funny to get his schlocky book nominated; 2014 was an attempt to prove that the players in control of the process wouldn’t let a book succeed that didn’t have their tacit approval for it’s political content.
You are also missing a lot of backstory involving, IIRC, Tor and Baen.
Yeah, that’s what I heard, specifically about Tor; that the Nielsen Haydens, by virtue of their positions there, had a ton of influence over who they deemed should and should not have marketing clout/support for nominations behind them, even though as a publishing company they should have been marketing all their authors equally (why would you want one of your authors to fail or do less well than they could?)
Can’t confirm that since I have no direct knowledge, but it was a source of grievance for Tor authors on the Sad Puppy side. The trouble is that publishing tends to be incestuous and SFF even more so, since Big Names in the field are often wearing a lot of hats (fans/committee members/writers/working in SFF in some capacity) and so things overlap and bleed into one another.
I was re-reading the whole RequiresHate saga last night and one thing very clear was how much influence and what whispering campaigns could be set up; X is a friend of Y, X is also an influential editor/mover and shaker in cons/something else, Y has a beef with Z and gets X to instigate boycotts and disinvitations and ‘nobody can talk to’ Z, and people go along with it for various reasons – they believe X because they’re a big cheese, they don’t want to rock the boat because X can help or harm their career, they don’t want to get on Y’s bad side because they know Y will sic X on them… messy!
“even though as a publishing company they should have been marketing all their authors equally (why would you want one of your authors to fail or do less well than they could?)”
I think it makes sense to put marketing where you think it will do the most good. If some of your authors are expected to be steady but solid and others are potential stars, you’d put more money into the latter while not completely ignoring the former.
@Thegnskald
“Should I vote for the heavy handed message fic about the dangers of fracking and global warming and dying polar bears and robot rape as a bad feminist analogy with a villain who is a thinly veiled Dick Cheney? Or should I vote for the LAS VEGAS EXPLOSION SHOOTING EVERYTHING DRAGON HELICOPTER CHASE ORC SACRIFICING CHICKENS BOOK!?! Grglglgggggsllll………BOOM!)” certainly does not seem pro-feminist (although on a scale where the SSC comments are neutral it is practically raging gender studies major).
There’s a fantasy book and movie series about the dangers of fracking with explosions and shooting and dragons and orcs and a villain who is a thinly veiled Dick Cheney, but alas Middle Earth is long past its eligibility date.
@thegnskald:
This type of statement makes it near impossible to have productive conversations. I’ve pointed you at bunch of things already. You aren’t engaging with what I said. I’d have to annotate every line of the post to do much more. I could repeat what I said earlier, but … that seems unhelpful.
You could, perhaps, convince me that my interpretation is wrong. Highly doubtful, but possible. But you certainly can’t do it by acting as if my interpretation is unfounded.
Practically every other line is a red-tribe signal. The rest is insults aimed at blue tribe. Yes, there is not a perfect overlap of “blue tribe” and “left”, but he throws in jabs at feminists and environmentalists and more.
I categorically disagree with you about early SF. The Golden Age is when the genre was most vital, purely concerned with the future and not with commenting on the present or the likely consequences of its own generation’s actions. There’s kind of a pure optimism to it that I miss, some of which is the specific zeitgeist of the 50s and some of which is the lack of scientific understanding at the time. Going back and reading Heinlein, Asimov, early Niven, et. al is like returning to a vanished time (or perhaps a time that never was) when all was right with the universe and the manifest destiny of human sapience was close at hand and we were taking another step towards it every day. It’s nothing like eating cardboard.
Modern SF is good too, don’t get me wrong, but it’s good in entirely different ways (Banks and Scalzi are nothing like the old Grand Masters – their perspective and goals are entirely different).
I’m not a close follower of the Hugo/SadPuppy/RabidPuppy situation.
Most of the reason I’m aware of it is that a couple of bloggers I’m aware of made it a big part of their online writing.
One of whom, a woman named Sarah Hoyt, was trying to push her fiction offerings into the realm of the Hugos.
I’m still trying to figure out whether the opponents of the Puppies thought she was not-really-female, or whether they ignored her when they referred to the Puppies as all-male.
When I see that kind of evidence, I quickly conclude that the actual problems that anti-Puppy people have are not the problems that become the dominant slogans of the anti-Puppy movement.
I’m aware that Hoyt has written books which have main characters who are not cis-het-males… though supporters of the Puppies never seem to have brought that up. I haven’t actually read those stories…but from the reviews I ran across, they appear to be a typical story in which the non-cis-het status of one character has no impact on the plot, and no reason to exist. (The review was written a good half-decade before the Puppy controversy, and I can’t find it now…but it sounded like most Puppy reactions to the SJW-supporting stories that get attention in the Hugo award lists.)
When I notice that the Puppies don’t even mention things like that, I suspect that what they actually care about is not the culture-war-points-board.
Which leaves me at an impasse: I have good reason to distrust both sides of the debate.
If you mean the Good Men/Darkship series, this is not the case; the non-cis-het status of the characters (there’s more than one) makes a difference.
I happen to have tracked a lot of the Sad Puppies stuff because I’m a writer (although Action Thriller, not really SFF yet) and know some of the folks involved at an Internet-conversation level.
The biggest issue I have is how much the anti-Sad Puppies crowd managed to completely misrepresent them and use their media allies to do the same, to the point where people were convinced, for example, that a female woman of color Portuguese social Democrat immigrant was magically turned into a white male alt-righter. Things evolved over time, but here’s her attempt back in 2015 at explaining what the whole thing was about, contradicting many of the anti-puppy distortions.
Here’s a good follow-up post on later Sad Puppies efforts, from the dog’s mouth, as it were. It also makes the point that the Sad Puppies founders/movement leaders were 3/5 female and 2/5 Latin, contrary to information in the organized media war by those opposed to them.
Sad Puppies wasn’t about race, it wasn’t about identity, it was about wanting to get the Hugo’s to go back to honoring good SF stories first, above all else, rather than story being an afterthought once the publisher’s slate of “representative” purveyors of message fiction was nominated. The reaction to that was basically one of if you are opposed to picking winners based on sex/race/whatever, you must therefore be racist/sexist/whateverist yourself.
If the founders of a movement say the movement is about one thing and their opponents claim it’s magically about something completely different and are also unable to even stay accurate in published news stories with their claims about the race/sex/ of participants, it should be pretty obvious who to believe.
Sarah Hoyt is a Portuguese immigrant, yes, but her politics are pretty firmly conservative (in the article you linked, she’s describing Brad Torgersen as a Social Democrat, not herself). And I’m not sure being an immigrant from a country in Southwestern Europe qualifies her as a person-of-color.
@Deiseach – I didn’t think YOU were ranting, it was the linked article that opened that particular comment thread that went fairly hard over into complaining about overhyped “representation”.
I was annoyed with the article and myself, because reading the original post, and the title and first few paragraphs of the article, I thought your comment about the Hugos had come out of the blue. Your response made a lot more sense after I finished the article. It was still CW, but responsive to the article.
I’m sure you have heard of the death of Mollie Tibbetts by an illegal immigrant. Of course, the right has been using this to bludgeon the left, who’s defenses have been pretty unconvincing. There’s the banal(“don’t politicize this”), the predictable(“this is a problem of toxic masculinity”) and the ridiculously tone deaf(“If he hadn’t killed her in America, he would have killed someone in Mexico, and that’s just as bad”). If you say something about how one death is not that big of a deal in the grand scheme of things you sound callous. So how should they respond to the issue?
The same way cardiologists and their political allies should react whenever a major media organization hostile to cardiologists finds a murderous cardiologist story to hype.
…which is how, exactly?
Positive news stories about cardiologists and pointing out the bad faith motives of the people who are pushing the other story? I don’t know, I’m not a media expert.
Unless you mean how should individual cardiologists respond, not “cardiologists” collectively, in which case I think it depends too much on context to give one answer.
But how exactly are they supposed to react?
So, in other words, by not reflexively defending the right of “undocumented cardiologists” to illegally practice their trade and arguing that the illicit activities of cardiologists can’t be countered by cracking down on them?
By arguing that cracking down on cardiologists specifically is stupid if you are concerned about murder.
I’m not terribly sympathetic to the “Don’t politicize a Tragedy” argument per-se. Not anymore.
Michael Brown’s death was basically the equivalent. It spawned a lot of coverage, a lot of outrage, and the way it was reported on had genuine political consequences.
I am sympathetic to the “This event is unsystematic and therefore your narrative is invalid” argument. But the latter is too sophisticated and takes too long (more than 3 seconds) to explain. How many US Citizens are killed (unjustifiably) by noncitizens? How many POC are killed (unjustifiably) by cops? Why are people so addicted to anecdotes but allergic to tabular crime data?
Because the anecdotes are easily understandable and there are always anecdotes that support my side. The tabular data is not understandable and may or not support whatever we’re flogging this week.
@Conrad — That last question was asked joke. but yes I agree.
Total there were 223 Black, 179 Hispanic, 128 other or unknown. So an upper bound of 530
There are 2.6 homicide convictions per 100,000 people for illegal immigrants and 1.0 for legal immigrants. Per wiki
That puts it at roughly 286 homicides by illegal immigrants. Again per wiki
That puts it at roughly 370 homicides by legal immigrants. So roughly 656 per year.
So if we assume every unjustified killing of a US Citizen by a noncitizen results in a homicide conviction and we assume that every POC killed by cops was an unjustified killing than a citizen is slightly more likely to be killed by a noncitizen than a POC is to be killed by a cop.
So the thing I learned today is that whenever someone says I am overly concerned about immigrants killing people that statistically, it is more concerning than the deaths of POC by cops.
Edit: Didn’t see the comment about it being a joke, still glad I dug into the numbers.
@Veeloxtrox;
Questions #1 and #2 were more like; “If we wanted to settle this “Debate” in a rational and empirical matter, what kinds of questions would we attempt to answer? — Question #3 was a ‘joke’ [in the sense that i already have a pretty good idea of the answer] Basically meaning that most people can’t be bothered to answer that question.
I still liked the questions because they prompted me to learn a little more about the world.
These numbers are interesting, I wondered what the homicide conviction rate was for non-migrant citizens, and maybe it’s just that I’m bad at it, but it is actually kind of hard to find.
I always thought that the homicide for non-migrants would fall between the illegal immigrants and the legal immigrants, but the best I got for homicide conviction is “it’s probably between 2.2 and 2.7, but could be anywhere between 2 and 4.” So it kind of falls within my guess, but I’d like some stronger evidence.
I’m guessing most people killed by illegal immigrants (and at least a significant fraction of those killed by legal immigrants) are also noncitizens (while very few of the people shot by cops are also cops).
You bring up a valid consideration that I made sure to hedge against as an assumption. If I had to guess, I would say that the percent of homicide convictions where the victim was a citizen is higher than the percent of cop homicides where it was unjustified.
On the flip side, most people shot by cops are not POC, cops who are POC are more likely to shoot POC (likely because of where they tend to be assigned, if nothing else) and POC are actually underrepresented in people shot by cops as their share of criminals arrested by cops.
Of course, non of this addresses the real issues, which IMHO are:
1. Too many cops are shooting too many people they shouldn’t be shooting (of all races, it’s not a race thing). Making it about blacks turns it into a CW political issue, rather than a quality-of-policing issue, where it might be solved.
2. There aren’t anywhere near enough legal immigrants to the U.S. and although the rules are looser than for almost any other country in the world, there is way too much time, money and bureaucracy involved in the process. As a bonus, more legal immigrants means less illegals and more resources available per illegal to ensure the minority of “bad guys” are properly dealt with.
3. Gang violence, especially in certain cities, is completely out of control and the residents need to be empowered to fix it with local policing solutions if we want less people to be murdered each year. A good start would be for them to stop voting in the same political machines to control the city, but maybe it’s too late for that.
Are they? I’m dealing with US legal immigration laws these days and they’re insanely stressful, complicated, and take forever (at least, the various forms of employment-based immigration are – family-based immigration also takes forever, but at least if you apply when you’re already in the country you have some protections). I know Canada’s system is simpler to deal with, and the other countries I know people have who’ve immigrated to (like Germany) also seem to make it much easier (at least for people in the categories they want to accept).
@shakedown
If you manage to get in on their points system Canada’s is much looser. Most people admitted to the US wouldn’t have a prayer in another country tho.
@shakedown, idontknow131647093,
Yeah, the bureaucratic process for many other countries is way better than the U.S., but the U.S. has pretty accepting rules in terms of who and how many from various countries are going to be on a long term track to citizenship.
I know “both sides do it” is also a predictable trope, but yeah both sides do it. We just had a flurry of “one year anniversary of that lady getting run over by the nazi” stories. All through the campaign the media hyped stories of “Trump rally violence” because of the hundreds of thousands of people who attended rallies, 2 or 3 wound up punching particularly obnoxious leftists (like the black Trump supporter who punched out the guy whose buddy showed up in a klan outfit).
Everybody’s going to politicize everything because people understand narrative better than they understand numbers, policy, culture, etc. Since DrBeat is no longer around I will take the opportunity to say “all is lost.”
I’d go with attacking the opponent’s implied solution (after expressing sympathy yadda yadda yadda) as impossible, unlikely to solve the problem and immoral in that order.
Is anyone ever convinced by the argument “the thing you want to do that I don’t want conveniently won’t accomplish what you want to do so you shouldn’t try it because we already know for a fact it won’t work”?
Alcohol prohibition worked out this way, but only after it was tried.
Does that count?
At least then there was some kind of experiment we can look at. But telling someone that our half-assed immigration policy implies that it’s impossible to reduce illegal immigration is a hard sell.
It does sound pretty implausible. Are you saying it’s actually impossible for the US to reduce illegal immigration no matter how draconian the government is willing to become?
Or are you simply saying that reducing illegal immigration won’t reduce crime in the way immigration opponents assume it will?
@onyomi
I think that the argument was that it’s a false dichotomy to claim that you can choose between large scale unmonitored illegal immigration or large scale monitored legal migration.
Probably, if the implementation of the argument is convincing enough.
It’s hard to tell either way, since targets of rhetoric are mostly neutrals who will ascribe their opinions to independent thinking rather than specific arguments.
Yeah, I find half-hearted appeals to the supposed benefit of your interlocutor to come across as generally bad-faith.
It’s like, when a member of one political party writes op-eds saying “If my opponent runs on platform x, he will surely lose!” My advice to the other guy, is that he should probably run on platform x, or at least consider it. Your opponent might…not actually have your best interest in mind.
I think this tactic is also known as concern trolling. I see it show up in blog comments or internet forums a lot. “This tactic benefits me, but it benefits you more! Promise!”
The conservative man-on-the-street is well aware of murders committed by non-immigrants. They happen every day, and he sees them on the news, constantly.
So there’s no reason to take his argument in good-faith, when he says “I’m against murder, therefore we should stop illegal immigration”. He isn’t simply uninformed about non-immigrants who murder, or too dim to realize that murders don’t go away when you change physical locations. So you aren’t going to convince him on the object level (“actually he would just murder in Mexico”), because he already knows his object level argument is incorrect. His argument is a bad-faith narrative-building pretext with the end goal of kicking out the immigrants, and he knows it.
The more pertinent question is, how do we keep people from developing nationalist beliefs to begin with, which underlay the whole ideological divide. Whether members of your nation vs. non-members have the same moral worth, is ultimately the “high-level” disagreement for why he supports deporting the immigrants: he cares less if Mexican people are killed, compared to if Americans are killed.
It doesn’t have to be like this, nationalism is possible to overcome. No one in Kentucky is calling for a ban on immigrants from south of the border (Tennessee), despite us occasionally driving up north to commit various felonies and misdemeanors. Two hundred years ago, when state-nationality was in full ideological force, this might not have been the case.
@Guy;
Your man on the street wants non-citizens deported because he believes they commit crimes [including murder] at disproportionate rates. Ergo deportations lowers the crime rate in his own country.
There is a “moral worth” question involved here in that the safety of the US citizens are placed before the prospect of the foreign born and their descendants to benefit from US wages and public services.
There is no thought that there is somehow an obligation of the host country to absorb the sender country’s criminality as an act of charity. The Mexican immigration system absolutely does not think this way. (They view their southern border in relative terms is very similar to the man on the street views his)
Also remember that immigration, legal or not, is sold as ultimately a benefit for everyone. It’s not sold as “We have to redistribute global criminality and employment because everyone deserves an equal outcome in life” — I think you underestimate the number of people world-wide that are faithful practitioners of egalitarian humanism. Nobody could run on a political platform so transparently.
As to your last paragraph, people do in fact complain about inter-migration of people across states when that inter-migration becomes a problem, it’s just that this migration usually isn’t as noticeable or impactful. For example, People in NH have a special epithet for people who migrate from Mass. Migration of people from the northern high tax states to southern lower tax states has similar issues.
Does it matter that the man on the street is wrong about the sign of the effect?
“Your assumptions are empirically false” is pretty relevant.
I did say ‘Non-citizen’ — I’m practice I should say “Illegal”
Usually when the debate about illegal immigration and crime is discussed, If it doesn’t devolve into accusations of racism, Legal immigrants or the Naturalized are compared against the whole of US Native born. The former group tends to outperform latter. [especially since they’re very often selected on the basis of performance unlike illegals]
When Illegal immigrants are compared against US Natives there’s the difficulty in measuring performance of a group that’s trying to stay hidden but most estimates say it’s worse.
Unfortunately it’s impossible to have honest immigration debates whilst trying to Race from questions of performance in general and crime specifically. A red-tribe might be willing to say that they’re willing to deport illegal mexicans and restrict legal immigration due to the higher hispanic crime rate, but they would be much more hesitant to say the same thing about native born blacks in the US that have a higher crime rate that inflates the US natives numbers and is probably higher than even the illegal hispanic numbers.
As long as one is alive, one will put his existence above the existence of others. As long as America exists Americans will put American lives ahead of lives of non-Americans.
@Nootropic cormorant
If your comment was intended in the descriptive sense, I would counter that it is possible to change the way people view others. Look at polling of attitudes among whites in regards to blacks over the 20th century. And the US abolishing slavery, with white abolitionists eventually winning not just the physical battle, but the ideological one as well.
If your argument is that “there will always be a moral hierarchy”, well yes, but we can change what the contours of that hierarchy are, and how steep it is.
Alright, but Whites aren’t a unitary entity that coordinates its actions to pursue its interests unless they organize as such, while United States of America, like individual humans, is, which means it implicitly has to recognize the difference between self and not-self.
We can change the contours, but what would you change them to?
There’s a lot of daylight between “recognizing the difference between self and not-self” and creating a institutionalized social hierarchy. The state of Tennessee is a thing, but it still has open borders, and accepts all people from other US states as citizens. Advocates for maintaining the existence of the state of Tennessee also aren’t implying that non-Tennesseans are of a lesser moral worth, since state citizenship has more to do with voting and tax jurisdictions than anything else. State-nationalism basically doesn’t exist.
I want to flatten the contours of moral hierarchy as much as possible.
I would argue that this is exactly in proportion with the loss of relative power that Tennessee experienced. You have mentioned state-nationality being an active ideological force 200 years ago, I would say that this ideological force was produced by institutional power of states rather than being a primary actor itself.
I am also not aboard with flattening moral contours. For example I would not wish to flatten the contour around my family or my friends, at least not where it counts.
“Overcoming nationalism” is going to be really, really hard. You’re going to have start some kind of propoganda campaign for everyone going to school right now and then either wait for everyone else to die, or somehow coerce people in to the pretense of caring equally for everyone. Even then, there’s no guarantees. Look what happened to Poland after decades of religious repression.
Well yes, it will be hard. But I don’t see how a problem caused by ideology can be overcome by any other way than changing that ideology.
Without that, you’re left with arguing something along the lines of “actually, Mr. Nationalist, immigration benefits you!”, which has the dual problems of being both disingenuous and probably untrue, for the average working-class American.
We did it with blacks, from slavery to Civil Rights, and while the project is incomplete, its come a long way. Its the sort of project that takes a decades-long investment by the media and other cultural-influencers, and relies on instilling ideas in the younger generations, while waiting for the older ones to die off.
I have said before that “We are a nation of immigrants” seems like it used to be a universal sentiment.
But I guess it’s never been universal sentiment that the children of those (old) immigrants would accept these (new) immigrants.
@Guy
Is it specifically nationalism or is it favoring some people over others that you have a problem with? Is it a problem when labor unions accrue some benefits for themselves rather than giving it away to other people?
@HBC
“We are a nation of immigrants” is a lot less controversial when there aren’t that many immigrants around and especially when the ones you do have are the highest skilled from around the world.
@HeelBearCub,
“We are a nation of immigrants” worked well. The country as a whole actually used to be a lot more pro-immigrant.
At one point, some academics decided that a salad bowl should replace a melting pot as the main metaphor for immigration and that immigrants should no longer be encouraged to assimilate. Whatever else you may think of that idea, it’s contributed heavily to immigrants becoming more of the “other”, rather than by the second generation just being another set of Americans who happen to eat funny food more than some people do.
Unintended consequences and all that, similar to how you don’t actually reduce racism by constantly making everything about race and talking about how important someone’s race is in every news story possible.
@Wrong Species
If we’re going to give some people more benefits than others, then we’d better have a good utilitarian reason. Labor unions exist to transfer wealth and power from the upper class. So while its true that union-less workers could benefit from taking the union-workers money, if they did so it would greatly diminish the power of the union, possibly destroying it, resulting in the upper class keeping more wealth than before. Its an unsustainable, bad trade-off.
Is there an argument that keeping workers in the Third World poor, will actually transfer more wealth down from the upper class in the end?
@Guy in TN
Moral worth hierarchies don’t come from nationalism. They are a basic trait of humanity that you can find at many sub-national levels. People tend give more moral worth to their partner, their children, the rest of their family, their friends, the people they know, people that share their culture/beliefs, etc. In situations of anarchy, you tend to quickly see people turn to and/or develop these hierarchies (which tend to be heavily based on a perceived sense of quid-pro-quo).
You can find rather obvious moral worth hierarchies in the most anti-nationalist ideologies and people, including those that explicitly claim to fight these hierarchies.
Getting rid of nationalism at a certain level doesn’t mean that people will automatically start to see everyone as having equal worth. Pre-nationalism at the nation level, people tended to have smaller groups that they were willing to sacrifice a lot for. Nationalism actually expanded this to a far larger group, creating solidarity among people who never will meet. This is a huge achievement that anti-nationalists tend to fail to respect, out of an apparent misguided belief that humans are naturally angels, but fell from grace due to the corrupting ideologies like nationalism.
People with Utopian beliefs about human nature tend to cause a lot of damage when they try to implement their plans and humans turn out to be mere humans, rather than gods.
This is not because nationalism disappeared, but because state-nationalism got largely superseded by nation-nationalism. This didn’t merely happen randomly, but was the result of intentional nation-building, reducing state autonomy, as well as cultural convergence by various means (like having a shared language, consuming the same cultural artifacts, etc).
If you want to create Mexican-American nationalism, there are various ways you can try to do that, but merely telling people that American nationalism is bad is not going to achieve it.
I’ve heard a hypothesis that there is some kind of conservation of moral heirarchy. You might have a guy who has a really strong connection to his tribe. Another might have much weaker connection with all of humanity. But there will never be a guy who has a strong connection with all of humanity. So you have two dimensions, number of people and intensity of feelings, and a gain in one means a loss in another.
I was actually considering mentioning the intentional cultivation of American nationalism in the 1800’s, as evidence that “changing people’s beliefs” isn’t the realm of utopian fantasy.
In this example of course, nationalism didn’t disappear, it simply shifted. This is in contrast to the more interesting racial hierarchy example, where for the U.S. it didn’t just seems to shift (e.g. “blacks are the same as whites now, superior to all other races”), but that racial hierarchy greatly diminished as a general concept. As in, where before the life of one white person was worth many blacks, the ratio is now far more equitable.
That moral hierarchies always exist, tell us nothing about what those hierarchies out to be, or how steep they ought to be. If we hit biologically driven walls, fine, but you should be careful not to slip into assuming that the hierarchy levels of the status quo must necessarily be biologically-based. Racial hierarchy didn’t work out that way (e.g., its possible for whites not to enslave blacks, and to view them somewhat equally), so I’m suspicious of claims that our current level of nationalism must necessarily be unchangeable.
Equal moral worth does not mean equal rights or duties with respect to any given person or institution.
@Guy in TN
I never discussed biology in my comment.
Certain cultural differences tend to result in friction between cultures that is real, in the sense that they actually do make people’s lives worse when interacting with people from the other culture rather than people with the same culture. It is unsurprising that people then make choices that make their life better.
It also seems pretty clear that many people have a tendency/desire to align their culture with skin color or other traits and/or to be able to quickly judge what culture other people belong to based on those traits, which is very unfortunate. That automatically means that reduced solidarity along cultural lines has a tendency to become reduced solidarity along biological lines (note that this is not a claim that the cultural differences are caused by biology, but merely that they can correlate).
Various solutions to this:
– Ethnostates so each ethnic group fucks off to their own nation, where they can make their own laws that the other culture dislikes.
– Segregation, where some shared culture allows for coexistence in the same state, but other cultural mismatches are handled by sticking mostly to your own cultural group
– Mutual enemy that is worse than the other cultural group, so you can come together in mutual hate
– Cultural integration, like through intermarriage, education and such
What tends to not be so effective is to pretend that serious cultural differences that do exist, don’t exist.
To me it appears that nationalism in its stronger and more dangerous forms is more reactionary than active. You don’t get Fascism without Communism threatening to takeover in Italy. You don’t get The Immigration Act of 1924 without 40 years of low skill immigration and the threat of political machines in big cities.
So probably the best way to tamp down nationalism is to slow the roll on the things that really perturb them. Basically, if you want nationalists to go away, stop poking them. Its kind of the opposite of what you do with a bully. A bully that gets punched in the face will stop bullying you, but if you see a nationalist movement and decide to triple immigration, remake the welfare state, and launch a bunch of “peacekeeping” missions, you will not beat them down, you will make the movement ever stronger until its a huge majority.
Lets simplify the situation. I as a citizen of the USA have a right to the country due to my citizenship. This is a kind of property right/ownership of the whole country. Its a tiny bit but it is there. All non-citizens of the USA do not have this ownership because they lack citizenship. I assert that all non-citizens have no right to enter the country unless given permission, to enter without permission is “trespassing”. I also want is what is best for “my property”, thus I am not going to let anyone onto “my property” unless they either a) have a right to be there or b) will provide a net positive for “my property” while there.
With the above framework, I think anyone who “trespassed” should be removed from “my property” and that I should only allow people to come that will be a net positive and be able to remove them from “my property” if I expect them to become a net negative. This says nothing about the moral worth of citizens vs non-citizens. Also, with this framework, it is good faith to argue that we should end illegal immigration on principal. It is also good faith to argue that the crimes committed by all non-citizens while in the country make them a net negative on the country so we should decrease the number that come here.
While this line of reasoning is very nationalistic, I don’t see any comment in it about assigning citizens vs non-citizens different moral worth, they simply have different property.
What is your moral justification for this? Why is it that you think you should be able to deprive people of benefits, just because they don’t have ownership in a property? It seems like you have just shifted the moral worth question from whether they are members of your nation, to members of your collective property.
Of course, right now you have the legal right to keep immigrants out. But lets not confuse the normative with the descriptive. My argument is that you shouldn’t have that legal right, and I intend on voting for people who will take that right away.
Guy in TN:
I predict that you will have a very difficult time convincing a majority of voters to go along with that idea.
I’m not sure what your moral system is, but I can take a shot:
If we assume
A) There is benefit in being on a property
B) The property was created by someone
C) The benefits are zero-sum, or the squatter damages the property
Then squatting on the property without permission is stealing from the owners. Are people morally justified to want policies that stop thieves from stealing from them?
You can break the assumptions by arguing that “letting immigrants onto your property is good for you” but you’ll have to damn convincing. Otherwise, you’re forcing people to give up on what they earned, but isn’t that also immoral?
No one in Kentucky is calling for a ban on immigrants from south of the border (Tennessee), despite us occasionally driving up north to commit various felonies and misdemeanors.
That’s possibly because if a Tennessean commits a crime in Kentucky, they can be arrested for it without Tennessean Rights activists popping up claiming this is racism and unfair and inhuman. If Tennesseans could cross into Kentucky, commit crime, and not be imprisoned either in Kentucky or Tennessee, I think you might get calls for a ban or border controls.
EDIT: Using the criminal Tennesseans example only because it was the one given; this is not to be taken as me claiming all illegal immigrants are actually criminals going to commit crimes once they get over the border.
Are people arguing that the murderer in this case should not be imprisoned (apart from perhaps his mother)? If not, what is your point
I think you are confusing causality here. There’s no Tennessee Rights Activists, because there’s no indication that Tennesseans are being targeted.
Unlike with immigrants, where we have ICE, Border Patrol, and a president and political party that have made them the central focus for the past two years, and a tiered legal system for citizens and non-citizens. I’m pretty sure the uptick in immigrant rights activists are in response to all this, not the cause of it.
@Wrong Species, Nope, not until your post.
I heard about the shooting of Kathryn Steinle case which I’m guessing is somewhat similar, but that trial was in the building that I do most of my work in.
By “they” I assume you mean “the left”?
I’d suggest not responding at all to the case, and instead concentrate on promising things that poll well (good jobs and free stuff), I’m not sure what “the right” wants but promising other stuff that polls well (not actually paying for free stuff?) is the best strategy as well.
The only snaggle that I see is that for at least 30 years Republicans have been promising to work for”Protecting the lives of the unborn”, and Democrats have promised the union jobs of the mid 20th century, but instead Republicans have delivered tax cuts for high incomes, and Democrats have delivered legal gay marriage, both of which were only supported by a minority of Americans, so seeing that promises are seldom delivered fewer people bother to vote anyway.
So I suppose instead promising that you’ll prevent some great evil from happening that you say the other side will do if they’re elected may be the best strategy.
And here we are!
Given the way the left reacts to anything involving mass shootings, I see no reason not to return the favor. Generally, they’ve had the advantage of narrative on their side. (Think of the children!) Now that it’s on the other foot, the only fair thing to do is respond with salvos in-kind.
@Garrett,
You may know the answer to this:
Since currently “the right” is against restrictions on gun possession, and “the left” is against restrictions on immigration, and since I think both guns and immigration should be restricted, so both of those policies seem like bad ideas to me, which tribe do I belong to?
I know I can’t be Scott Alexander’s “Grey Tribe” cuz I’m no Tech worker libertarian, so how do I decide if I’m “Blue” or “Red”?
By cultural markers I drive a pickup truck for my work as a plumber, and I usually drive my wife’s Prius when she insists that I drive on the weekends (which is most weekends).
I prefer beer to wine, but I seldom watch any sports if my sons aren’t playing.
Probably centre-left – A surprising number of people on the left are either pro-gun or ambivalent (I’ve been in Democrat activist spaces where “we should have more pro-gun candidates” was a common assumption).
@shakedown I’ edited the post to make it clearer:
I’m pro restrictions.
I like restrictions on guns and I like restrictions on immigration.
How do you feel about Trump? Have you considered voting for him out of spite?
@Nootropic cormorant,
Out of spite?
No.
Trump’s infrastructure and protectionism promises seemed appealing, but the man just seemed like a typical boss to me, and when I learned that he stiffed the contractors who built his casinos that sealed the deal against him.
The only candidate who seemed to me to remotely understand working class life in the 2016 presidential election was Jim Webb, but he dropped out early.
When the Republicans are in power they vote for tax cuts that close post offices and military bases in my area, and wirhin two years there’s less median wage jobs, not more
When Democrats get in power they vote for a stimulus that simple arithmetic says should be creating many jobs for the cost than it does
I think I’ll put you down as “Blue tribe for another cycle of betrayals” then.
@Nootropic cormorant,
If you mean “Vote for unions and get gay marriage instead” I guess your right.
I’m tired of voting for whomever I guess is going to let things get worse slower, I’d like to vote for things improving for a change.
As far as I can tell, except possibly for “Obamacare” which may be a marginal improvement over the previous status quo (but also bakes in billions of dollars to administrators instead of nurses) for the 50 years of my life it’s been a steady slide into libertarianism/plutocracy (tax cuts and legal recreational dope) and away from the broad prosperity of the middle of the 20th century.
The 21st century looks like tents all over the sidewalks and it smells like marijuana and urine, and I hate it.
If a libertarian is someone who likes legal dope, low taxes, and “right to work” laws, what do you call someone who hates the smell of pot, wants billionaires taxed out of existence, is very pro-union, thinks the legality of abortion and minimum wages should be up to each individual city and county, employers of illegal immigrants should be jailed, high school should be abolished, and 15 year olds go into trade apprenticeships and community colleges instead.
What’s my Party?
I hope that Democrat establishment gets discredited enough so that an unyielding pro-labor politician a la Corbyn can take over, although I don’t follow American politics close enough to say how (un)likely that is.
@Plumber:
At the risk of taking a flippant question seriously…
You’d need to move to a country where they have a representative parliamentary system. Everything about the US system (from first-past-the-post, individual candidate, district-by-district voting to a separately elected chief executive) pushes coalitions to form before elections, rather than allowing them to form within the legislative body.
And that means you are pretty much going to have two parties and any votes for other parties will be wasted.
So, you have to (a) pick the candidates who seem closest to your view, and (b) try and change one of the parties to be more to your liking via organizing, primary voting, etc.
@Plumber
I prefer to think in terms of a cultural left/right and an economic left/right, resulting in four possible groups.
You seem to map pretty clearly to cultural right/economic left. The word for this is “communitarian”, which is essentially the opposite of libertarianism. Its traditional values + an economy focused on helping workers.
As I’m sure you have noticed, your group is pretty homeless in US politics. I would say Bernie Sanders would be the closest match, only because he tends to focus on unions and economic equality, and shies away from cultural issues (which he is still probably too far to the left for you on).
I’ve got a lot of respect for your position, and I teeter towards it myself on occasion. I think the Dems need to stop talking about trans, gender, and abortion issues, and get back to helping the working class, like they did in the New Deal.
I’d say you are red tribe or at least closer to (based upon your Jim Webb comment later I feel this doubly). I don’t think its possible to be remotely anti-immigrant and be accepted in the blue tribe ATM, and Jim Webb was basically excommunicated for saying he killed a guy in Nam.
You seem like a Red(ish) Tribe Democrat.
Given the way the left reacts to anything involving mass shootings, I see no reason not to return the favor. Generally, they’ve had the advantage of narrative on their side. (Think of the children!) Now that it’s on the other foot, the only fair thing to do is respond with salvos in-kind.
Here’s a reason: new people are entering the political foodfight by the day. Clean slate; virtually no impression of political history yet. Thousands of them walk in right as you’re using a short-term emotional argument to justify immigration reform. They assume that’s a norm, and use it the next time there’s a school shooting. Result: you’ve just strengthened the gun control side and the norm of using appeals to short-term emotion.
This probably isn’t going to work in your favor since you cannot possibly ensure your side always has the squeakiest wheels.
The way to react is to ignore it, because nobody’s arguing it in good faith. The goal is to minimize the time we spend on deliberately stupid arguments, not try to pretend people reasoned themselves into them.
Surprising some, OpenAI has failed to win a 5-man game of “normal” DotA 2 against humans. I think that this was more-or-less expected among people who have some level of comfort with both ML and DotA.
If I can be forgiven for the analogy, this almost seems like an “evolutionary breakthrough” problem. ML, as far as I can understand, is not very good arriving at paradigmatic shifts through internal competition, as it really just has to luck into them, and often the “surviving” variants of the algorithm are simply those that are best at the dominant strategy. Regardless, this seems like an inefficient way to learn. Is there any work on getting ML systems to generate strategies like “gank” or “avoid taking five-man fights” being done, especially for strategies that leverage elements which must be applied strategically rather than tactically in order to increase fitness? That is, are ML systems good at developing strategies which are orthogonal?
Obviously you can use classification techniques to identify unique clusters of winning strategy elements, but I believe that the “internal learning only” approach that most game playing AIs seem to be using right now is “bad” at *creating* clusters without external data. Right or wrong?
I think you’re right with respect to ‘most game playing AIs’, but AlphaZero seems to have that kind of strategic creativity at chess and go. DeepMind is now working on StarCraft, so stay tuned!
You usually teach an AI a specific tactic by giving it an intermediate reward for doing that, but that risks skewing your data. If the AI values killing a hero or taking Roshan over defending its Ancient, you’ve got a problem.
OpenAI also wrote an interesting article about learning by mimicking a human replay. That could definitely open up some options, if you can just say “This is what a textbook gank looks like” and then have the AI use that technique, but I’m not sure if they’re far enough along to apply that technique to DOTA.
That said, their AI was on training wheels less than a month ago, so I wouldn’t read too far into this. It’s possible they just need to iterate on their current strategy a little more.
Just throw more GPUs at the problem. /s
Seriously though, there doesn’t seem to be much innovation in deep RL applied at scale. OpenAI Five is even less innovative than AlphaGo Zero, which had the interesting and novel interplay between the neural network and the tree-search algorithm. OpenAI Five is little more than a out-of-the-box vanilla LSTM trained in parallel on a ton of episodes.
I think you’re looking in the wrong place. Give OpenAI’s architecture to another group and I doubt they’ll be able to produce the same results. OpenAI did not change the limitations of LSTMs, they built tools to debug LSTMs which allowed them to converge for difficult problems.
Since somebody else brought up that Hugo controversy, how is the Broken Earth series? It’s gotten rave reviews from the NYT, but it’s also gotten rave reviews from people I know who have, uh … well, the kind of people who like The Golden Compass, or Kameron Hurley. They’re very nice leftists, really, but I don’t want to read a tract for somebody else’s religion. It’s at the library right now, I could just pick it up next time I visit.
The Golden Compass: An elaborate morality tale detailing the issues with the concept of Original Sin as causing lots of personal suffering of individual people as some sort of outside-enforced punishment for an ancient transgression against the natural order, which ends by declaring that a specific ancient technological innovation is a grave transgression against the natural order responsible for all metarelevant moral suffering in the universe – an end which directly causes the grave personal suffering of the characters we spent the trilogy with. Broadly, it is basically the story of right-wing religious original sin being replaced with left-wing naturalist original sin.
Which is to say, it is either remarkably clever, or remarkably stupid.
Curious as to what the specific ancient technological innovation is that transgresses against the natural order is.
ROT13 for spoilers, but basically a specific kind of magic that everybody has forgotten about but which polluted the metamoral fabric of reality.
Zhygvirefr geniry. Vg xvyyf natryf naq pnhfrf creznarag fbhy-qrngu nf na raivebazragny fvqr-rssrpg.
It’s been a while since I read it, but that’s not how I interpreted the book. I thought the issue was a utilitarian one (and probably cooked up more for plot reasons than philosophical ones)–I don’t recall it being described as “against the natural order” or “responsible for all the suffering”. It was just a macguffin that sbeprq gur punenpgref gb znxr n crefbany fnpevsvpr sbe punenpgre tebjgu ernfbaf.
The “Excuse to wrap up the plot” interpretation is the “Author is stupid and didn’t think through the implications” interpretation.
The author doesn’t use the argument structure I just used – the author just uses an in-universe authority figure to declare that this is the case – no argument made, this is just the way things are. Which is also a little bit of an ignorant reversal of the thrust of the books.
It is just a little ironic.
I mean, I didn’t love the third book for a lot of other reasons, so “was reaching for a melancholy ending to wrap things up” definitely fits my model of how Pullman wrote the book.
@Eugene– That’s precisely what bugged me most about the series, that load of by-the-way-I-just-remembered cosmology which Pullman shovels in near the end to get the bittersweet ending he wants. I don’t particularly mind if the gun that’s on the mantelpiece at the start of the play never goes off, but I mind very much if a stagehand comes rushing onstage in the middle of the final act to put the gun on the mantelpiece so it can then be taken down and fired.
Sounds like a fun improv game, though.
Randy M –
I recommend trying Everyone Is John. It often plays that way.
that load of by-the-way-I-just-remembered cosmology which Pullman shovels in near the end to get the bittersweet ending he wants
Heh, I thought it was more his editor going “Phil, we can’t really end this on twelve year olds fucking” “No?” “Yeah, it’s going to be a kid’s series” “So?” “Parents will have a fit!” “That’s the entire stodgy repressive religious attitude – ” “Phil, NO” “Okay, okay, I’ll Romeo and Juliet it instead, that do you?”
Okay, I didn’t actually ask for people ranting about The Golden Compass, but as my wife points out, if I didn’t want that, I shouldn’t have brought up The Golden Compass in the first place. So why not.
What mostly bugged me about the series (yes, even more than the whingy humanism) was the contempt for verisimilitude; he just shoves crap in because he likes the sound of it, and doesn’t think about how it fits in with the rest of his world. Fb, gurer ner jvgpurf va guvf jbeyq. Jung qb gurl qb? Jryy, zbfgyl gurl fbeg bs fperj nebhaq hc abegu hagvy gur cybg pnyyf sbe gurz.
Gurer ner nezberq cbyne ornef gbb–juvpu vf bqq, fvapr gur fcrpvrf vf cevznevyl ndhngvp–naq jung qb gurl qb? Zbfgyl gurl fbeg bs fperj nebhaq hc abegu hagvy gur cybg pnyyf sbe gurz. Fbzrubj, bar bs gurz pna cybj evtug guebhtu na nezl bs penpx zrepranevrf nezrq jvgu ercrngvat evsyrf, rira gubhtu ornef arrq gb erne hc n ovg gb nggnpx naq gur fgbel fcrpvsvrf gung uvf nezbe qbrf abg pbire uvf oryyl. Cbffvoyl guvf vf orpnhfr gur vqvbg zrepranevrf fraq gurve bja fbhyf va jbys sbez gb nggnpx ng zryrr enatr, fb gurl pna’g fubbg gur orne jvgubhg xvyyvat rnpu bgure.
Gurer ner xvqanccref jvgu n frperg cyna gb xvqanc enaqbz puvyqera bss gur fgerrgf bs n qrafryl cbchyngrq pvgl, unhy gurz gubhfnaqf bs zvyrf gb gur abegu, naq qb tehrfbzr guvatf gb gurz va na rkcrafvir vafgnyyngvba ohvyg va gur zvqqyr bs n ubjyvat jvyqrearff. Guvf vf abg npghnyyl irel frpergvir, naq gurl unir frphevgl ubyrf gb gur rkgrag gung crbcyr unir n fynat anzr sbe gurz onfrq ba gur anzr bs gur betnavmngvba–ohg abobql xabjf gur anzr vgfrys. Gurer ner nyfb tnatf bs Gnegne fyniref va guvf jbeyq, jub nccneragyl ebhgvaryl fangpu puvyqera naq npghnyyl nggrzcg gb noqhpg gur urebvar, ohg abobql rira guvaxf bs gurz jura puvyqera fgneg qvfnccrnevat.
Naq gura lbh unir gur Dhnaghz Ibbqbb Unve Obzo sebz obbx guerr. Tbq fnir hf sebz gur Dhnaghz Ibbqbb Unve Obzo. Anyway, that’s enough griping for now.
EDIT: Whoops, didn’t ROT13
Hmmm….I liked the witches and the armoured bears in book 1; it’s true I read the book for the first time when I was 14 so maybe that plays a role, but I enjoyed the way he managed to insert fantasy elements into an at-first realistic world.
The stuff from book 3 felt not just like it didn’t make sense, but that it wasn’t cool either; somehow, I thought the weird touches in book 1 contributed to the atmosphere in a way that worked, even if I found them surprising or jarring. In contrast, a lot of the stuff from book 3 just felt ridiculous.
I really loved book 1 though, so maybe I should check out Broken Earth? I nearly bought the first one for a flight recently, but decided I hadn’t heard enough about it and didn’t want to commit myself to a series without having a better sense of whether I would enjoy it.
I wanted to love the witches and I did right up until I ran head-first into the ‘sex positive’ “if you don’t want to get killed, you shouldn’t be prudish about having sex” crap he pulled.
Heh, that’s reversing the standard horror trope (the couple which has sex dies first, often enough in flagrante delicto).
I haven’t read it, but Jemisin can definitely write. Her short story L’Alchimista (no relationship to Coelho’s work) is one of my favorite stories ever, and can be found here: http://escapepod.org/2006/01/25/ep038-lalchimista/
Note that this is from before Escape Pod got non-audio rights, so the text is preview only, but the audio’s all there. Valedictorian is more recent and has full text:, but I *do* like it less. Here: http://escapepod.org/2014/06/16/ep450-valedictorian
Also note that if conscientious inclusion triggers you, her work is not likely to be well-received; that said, they are good stories in their own right IMO.
And one more, impressive but maybe not as good as the first two.
https://www.tor.com/2016/09/28/the-city-born-great/
Jemison believes in (writes about?) superior people like Rand did… maybe more so.
Honestly the closest parallel I can come up with is Orson Scott Card. I really like the style. Thanks for the story!
I started the first book. It seemed well-written. But it starts with a deep dive into the mind of a mother whose three year old daughter was just beaten to death by her father, and… I want to be clear. It was well-written. It was not itself inhumane. There is nothing wrong with enjoying art that depicts the consequences of horrible acts. I have enjoyed other books that depict other horrible acts and their consequences. My reaction is not moral, but personal.
But I couldn’t really continue, it was just not pleasant to read, for me.
I was able to continue past that, but then a character’s teacher? mentor? deliberately broke her hand on a saddle to find out whether she had enough self-control to not use her magic while under extreme stress, and that was past my limit.
I may take another crack at the books, but it will only be because looking at them as symbolizing mistreatment of black people will give me some distance, which I think is not what was intended. It won’t be as though it was my hand on the saddle, or at least not as much.
Based on these comments, I will probably check it out, but not with particularly high expectations.
I mean, The Golden Compass by itself is a good yarn. POLAR BEAR DUAL
Even the The Subtle Knife isn’t bad, though as a sequel it’s annoying because I wanted more of Lyra.
But yeah, Amber Spyglass just pissed all over the potential the first two book set up. It’s like a bad JRPG.
I haven’t read Broken Earth, but Ozy loved it.
Eh, I read about the polar bears in armor and thought of the Calvin and Hobbes strip about T-rexes in F-16s. Sometimes one cool thing plus another cool thing equals a stupid thing.
Tyrannosaurs in F-16s…a stupid thing??
Heard everyone raving about His Dark Materials, tried reading the second book first (because it was the only volume in the library at the time) and struggled through to the end, disliking it more and more.
The religion-bashing stuff was tedious and indeed a bit ignorant but the sort of thing I’d expect from someone of his background. I liked some of the minor characters but intensely disliked Lyra, but what really turned me completely off the universe was the murder of Will’s father – a witch wanted to be his lover, he said no (being married and not wanting to commit adultery and also not being interested) and later she murders him for vengeance, and we’re supposed to be on her side for this? (I so badly wanted to like the Finnish flying witches, then Pullman gives me this mess of ‘if you refuse sex, you deserve to be killed’ instead).
So having finished the book, I said “no” to any more of the trilogy, and Pullman’s other books have not tempted me either.
I thought that guy died because he spent too long in a world other than his own? At least, that’s what he said in the third book. Maybe that was retconning or something.
(can you live with having missed the Quantum Voodoo Hair Bomb AND the Ambiguously Gay Angel Duo from the third book?)
EDIT: No, he was just prematurely old because of the other world thing, I misremembered. Hooray for Wiki, I guess. Anyway, yeah, the whole series is fairly inane and the world poorly constructed, though Pullman is a good storyteller given the bad material he inflicts on himself.
Is Donald Trump in league with the devil?
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2018/08/16/trump-military-parade-cost-increase/1011519002/
It’s tempting for me to think so– it looks like a deal with the Devil. You get what you think you want, but it makes you miserable.
That’s pretty funny. But I wonder how common increases of 666% in things are, since that basically just means
sixseven and two thirds times the original amount? It’s easy to measure when something has increased by multiples of 100%, since you just look at when it doubles (100% increase), triples (200% increase), etc. And it’s easy to divide things into thirds, so it’s also easy to measure when things increase by a third (33%) or two thirds (66%) .
Seven and two thirds would round as 667%, no?
Not if you’re a journalist.
That’s not all!
On the one hand, yes it’s ridiculous money for basically a vanity project and could more usefully go elsewhere.
On the other hand, how effin’ cool would a full Soviet-style May Day Parade – only done good old USA style – be?????
My God, I’m so easily seduced – shiny kit and neatly pressed uniforms marching in rows and KEWL FIGHTER PLANES NYOOMING BY OVERHEAD 😀
Apparently not.
What’s the best research that you guys know of on proximate/ultimate causes of healthcare cost increases (Generally and/or in the US specifically)? Data heavy arguments preferable to deductive ones.
Some economists blame insurance companies. Insurance companies seem to blame hospitals, Hospitals (occasionally) blame having to cover the cost of people that don’t have their own insurance. I read one fairly long paper that essentially blamed all of it on the fact that people with more money simply spend more on healthcare. [log linearly]
Health care increases since the 1970s are, in percentage terms, fairly uniform across the developed world. The United States started at a higher baseline, due to things like paying doctors twice as much as everyone else and building hospitals with private rooms, but the percentage increases have been similar elsewhere. So we’re not looking for anything associated specifically associated with insurance companies (or, flip side, national health services) that are influential only in some markets.
My guess would be that advances in medical technology have made it possible to do more and thus spend more, and increasing politicization of the health care debate have made it impossible to do much less than the maximum.
Would that then refute the notion that single payer can suppress cost disease?
If there is something that can suppress cost disease, and that thing doesn’t require market competition, then a single payer system might be able to implement it easier than a system that has to coordinate across many entities. But it seems pretty clear that the simple fact of single payer, with the usual mandate to provide first-rate health care without paying too much, does not in fact suppress cost disease and looks good mostly because the most prominent examples started with low baselines.
I’m not saying this is not true, but can you give some sort of citation?
My preferred link is dead, but this covers much the same ground. US health care cost growth is within half a point of comparable countries in every decade except the 1980s, where the US saw 10.1%/year while the rest of the developed world averaged 7.0%. No indication of why that temporary discrepancy occurred.
If you look at the line graph, it seems to tell a much different story than the “bucket” graphs. Yes, healthcare spending is climbing (as a percentage of GDP) everywhere, but the trend line slope of the US is steeper than elsewhere.
It’s the flat part in the 90s that looks like an anomaly (that might be measurement error given what the straight line from 1993 to 2003 looks like).
The absolute slope is steeper because the absolute slope is scaled to the baseline, and that graph doesn’t normalize.
US health care spending was 0.062 of GDP in 1970, rest of the developed world averaged 0.049 GDP. If the US and rest of the world had exactly the same growth, in percentage terms, as the rest of the developed world, the slope would for the rest of the US would be everywhere 27% steeper than the rest of the world.
In absolute-dollar terms, or absolute-fraction-of-GDP, yes, cost growth in the US always has and always will have a greater absolute growth per year than the rest of the developed world. That’s what the same relative growth from a higher baseline means. Every year, the US and rest-of-developed-world both figure out how to throw an extra [X] doctor-hours at every patient. Same X for both, but US doctors have always been paid more and nobody has ever proposed changing that.
I’m not sure if What Makes the US Healthcare System So Expensive is the long paper you were referring to, but it makes a big case that there’s no one factor to the US healthcare expenses (not insurance profits, not doctors salaries, etc etc), and that a large part of it is that people with more money spend more on healthcare.
I think the dimension missing in this paper ( and I’ve almost never seen it fully studied) is that the US is much more rural than pretty much any other country.
Sure, Canada has places that are more remote than anywhere in the US, but most Canadians live in big cities. It’s hard to find like-for-like statistics, but it appears that the US is pretty rural, in terms of having a large percentage of citizens that live outside big cities (oddly enough it appears to be similar to Germany in that respect). I would really love to see statistics like “percentage of population more than 5 miles from a doctor” or something, I’d bet the US is a big outlier in that regard.
I think that this translates to over-provision in healthcare – as more services need to be duplicated in rural communities, since it’s much harder to drive long distances for important treatments. I’d love to see a proper study of it though.
The US massive rural population is impressive, it’s equivalent to something on the order of the entire population of Italy not living in urbanized areas.
Is there any reason to be convinced this is a major driving factor? Understandably some services might need to be duplicated. But this ignores that, in many cases, the services simply are not duplicated, particularly since so many rural Americans are poor or uninsured. So sure, trying to give rural people a city level of care would be dramatically more expensive, but we don’t make that policy choice and therefore don’t pay those costs.
I’m not necessarily talking about people out in the sticks, more about how spread out communities are outside of the coasts. Communities of 5000-25000 [lower-]middle class people, which if they were a suburb would probably have a genreral practitioner, pharmacy, and urgent care clinic, as a town miles away from anywhere else will have a hospital, complete with ER, labor and delivery, dialysis unit**, surgery, etc etc. On this (incomplete) list of hospitals in Texas there are a number of facilities (especially those with ‘county’ in their name) which serve <10k people. Apparently Seton Smithville Regional Hospital provides a variety of services for a town of less than 4000 people.
It’s possible that I’m way off base here (with my numbers, health care prevalence understanding, premise, or something else), and the reason why nobody every talks about it is to anyone doing that research it’s blindingly obvious that it isn’t a factor, but I’d really be interested in seeing studies to illuminate or correct my position.
Some things that might indicate this over-provision of services: Average wait times would be much lower in the US than other countries, physicians/person/gdp would be higher, etc. I’m not sure where to find those numbers in a way that’s easy to compare.
**This may be a unique need in America driving up costs, though Western Europe isn’t that far behind
But [the service duplication factor] ignores that, in many cases, the services simply are not duplicated, particularly since so many rural Americans are poor or uninsured.
This sounds correct to me. However, that might still be reflected in higher costs overall, if the services which aren’t duplicated were preventative treatments. So, people out in the sticks might not travel an hour each way to get some checkup, but instead just cope with whatever’s wrong until it gets too irritating to ignore, by which time it costs five times as much to fix.
Unfortunately, this might be even harder to measure than average distance from relevant care facility.
The U.S. is not an outlier in rural population . Only slightly higher than Canada and less than most of the big EU countries.
Percentage rural population is possibly less relevant than percentage further than x hours travel from a major city, which I bet is higher in the US than in the EU by virtue of size differences.
What rlms said, and for example: according to those statistics, a community of 3000 people would be considered urban, even if it was 50+ miles away from any other population center. I’ve driven through plenty of those types of towns in the Mid&Southwest. Those communities might not be considered rural, but they’re certainly isolated.
One statistic I’ve seen measured is ‘average travel time to nearest ER’, which unfortunately are never collected in the same way country-to-country, but I’ll guess it’s a lot higher in the US than most other countries. And while I’m certain Canada has a few communities that are more remote than anywhere in the US, I’d be willing to bet there are more people living in those types of communities in the US.
There are yet other confounders. OTTOMH, some ERs are certainly better than others, so you might have to figure out some way to rate ERs and then compute average time to ER of at least B rating or something. And then some ERs are probably specializing in certain treatments – more burn clinics in CA, more geriatric services in FL, etc.
Which reminds me of another confounder: Americans get sick in different ways than other Westerners. One of those charts presented by TIE had two pretty noticeable blips, for malignant melanoma stage IV, and prostate cancer stage I. (There’s a third, but McKinsey not only renamed the link, I think they let that graph link rot, so I can’t tell what it is.)
I think that over-providing healthcare in rural areas is very difficult, especially in a country that doesn’t allow foreign doctors such as the US. There was a story about a New Zealand doctor’s practice that was offering a salary of 400,000$, and nobody was taking it – because it was in the middle of nowhere.
The biggest problem rural areas have to offer healthcare is not so much money, as the fact that doctors are unwilling to move to those areas (at least in Spain).
A random topic I am interested in: groundbreaking, amazing or just quite interesting technologies, technological innovations or inventions that nonetheless became obsolete and/or were phased out surprisingly quickly.
A major serial killer in this domain is the digital electronic computer, which was responsible for the disparition of an astounding number of contraptions, some of which had only existed for a few decades.
—
The typewriter is an obvious example. Invented in the 18th century, but first commercialized only in 1874, by the early 1990s they had all but been phased out in western countries — and the invention of the electronic typewriter, which integrated a simple word-processor and the possibility to “store” and correct sentences before actually printing them, did little to stop desktop computers. In the 2010s, many historical typewriter manufacturers closed door or ceased to make typewriters, although they still see some use in some developing countries.
—
The fax machine had a much more dramatically short run: the first proper fax machine (using a telephone line) was commercialized in 1964. Fax machines were ubiquitous in the 70s, 80s and early 90s. Yet by the turn of 21st century, they had all but been phased out by internet data transmission in most western countries (although Japan continues to uses them extensively).
—
Mechanical computers, and notably mechanical calculators, simply couldn’t keep up with the miniaturisation afforded by electronical components, even though some of them were truly impressive engineering fits. The most notable example is the Curta, a mechanical pocket calculator barely bigger than a pill bottle that could handle additions, substractions, multiplications, divisions and other functions over 11 digits for the latter models. They were produced from 1947 to 1972 (the inventor, Curt Herzstark, came up with most of the design while jailed in the Buchenwald concentration camp), although they continued to see niche use by sport car rallie contestants and airplane pilots well into the 80s.
—
For a good period of time, analog computers (computers that deal with continuous data rather than discrete bits), both mechanical and electronic ones, were actually better than digital computers at various tasks, but the latter quickly closed the gaps and eventually took over.
One of the simplest analog computer, the slide-rule, was invented in the 17th century based on the work of John Napier on logarithms (although those might have been independently discovered 3 centuries earlier by Thomas Bradwardine but this is another story). The use of slide-rules was ubiquitous among students, scientists, engineers, airplane pilots and many other technical activities, until about the mid 70s, when the advent of scientific electronic calculators put a brutal end to them (I still have the slide-rule my father used as a student, when he went to school in the 50s), although a specialized form of the slide-rule, the flight computer, remains in widespread use in the teaching of pilots.
A much more complex form of analog computers saw widespread use in the military, in such applications as gun directors, gun data computers, and bomb sights. The first motion-control photography system ever used in cinema was actually an anti-aircraft fire-control system repurposed by John Whitney, almost two decades before the first digital motion control cameras were used in Star Wars (in the meantime, 2001: A Space Odyssey, had used a simpler system where the innerworks of the camera were mechanically coupled with the moving rig, so that the same movement could be reproduced at the same speed multiple time)
While by the 60s digital computers were taking over in most areas, some specialized domains like synthetic-aperture radars remained dominated by analog computers well into the 80s.
—
Electro-mechanical instruments are another example of relatively short lived technology that however had a significant impact.
They were made possible by the invention of the magnetic pickup, a permanent magnet wrapped in a coil of fine copper wire, which produces a faint electric current when an object made of ferrous metal vibrates close to it, essentially acting as a highly selective microphone; the signal can then be ran through an amplifier.
The one of these instruments that is still widely used today, and the impact of which doesn’t need a demonstration, is the electric guitar (and its cousin, the electric bass), but there used to be a whole family of instruments using this same basic mechanism, most of which were actually keyboards, and many of which were iconic parts of the sound of various popular genre of music.
The clavinet was to the harpsichord what the electric guitar was to the accoustic guitar. It ressembled a small piano, and pressing the keys would actually raise a plectrum that would pinch and release a steel string, the vibration of which was then recorded by magnetic pickups. Because it only had a few strings, each which was actually serving multiple keys with the use of dampers, it was more of a melodic instruments and wasn’t really adequate to play chords. It had a very recognizable sound that can be heard in many pieces of funk, soul and rhythm and blues (as well as in Led Zeppelin’s “Trumpled Under Foot”).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7CY6aJtegc
The Fender-Rhodes piano worked used hammers to strike not strings, but steel reeds. It was used quite frequently in rhythm and blues, jazz, and was also often used by Ray Manzarek of The Doors.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qNX_34JQ1nU
However, the most interesting of these instruments, from a design standpoint, was likely the Hammond organ. Conceived as a cheap alternative to pipe organs for small churches, the Hammond organ used a unique mechanism to produce sound (although it might have been used some decades earlier on a one-of-a-kind experimental instrument known as the Telharmonium) — to produce sound, dented steel wheels known as “tonewheels” were made to rotate in front of magnetic pickups, at different velocities — the magnetic oscillation would correspond to a specific frequency and thus generate a tone. This meant that as each wheel was only making one fundamental frequency, multiple sets of wheels were used to enrich the sound through additive synthesis.
The resulting setup was highly configurable and huge variety of different sound textures could be achieved. This was easily one of the most complex musical instruments ever built. It was quickly diverted from its intended religious purpose and became an important instrument in jazz, rhythm and blues, reggae and rock – notably progressive rock.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pi_gwED-gQw
The advent of synthetisers, samplers, and a bit later of digital sound simulation pretty much sealed the fate of these instruments, which were often heavy, cumbersome, delicate, maintenance-heavy and hard to tune. Although, while the underlying technology has disappeared (again, outside of electric guitars), the specific sound they produced still live inside of sample banks and digital simulations.
On typewriters: Perhaps the only remaining uses for typewriters in the West are US prisons, where it is a way of ensuring inmates’ letters can be read by censors without having to trust them with a computer, and the NYPD, who recently signed a contract for new typewriters because it was cheaper than phasing out their carbon paper forms. Although a friend did buy one at university after a supervisor insisted her essays be typed- she had previously handwritten them to avoid the urge to keep endlessly revising them.
On analog computers: perhaps my favourite example is MONIAC.
I was going to mention Lord Kelvin’s differential analyzer and tide-analyzer, though I believe these work on the same principles as the fire-control systems you mention (apparently one of the earliest uses after the tide analyzer was a fire-control system for the navy).
Yes! These are the coolest things. Seriously, the sophistication of these systems is staggering. The last ones didn’t leave service until the 90s.
Obligatory links to my favorite system, and lots more links there to sources on this stuff. I really should blog about those more going forward.
Adding machines!
All they could do was add and multiply. At first they were purely mechanical, and then they were partly electric. (I thought they could also subtract, but wikipedia claims not.)
When I was a kid (1960s), my father was a CPA and had two of them at home. They were pieces of capital equipment.
And then rather suddenly, everyone had calculators.
My nominee would be closely related to both the slide rule and the analog computer–the nomogram. It’s not quite as dead as those two, with isolated examples hanging on in a few places.
Nomograms are sets of printed scales arranged to solve a particular equation when you draw a line between them. The basic form is three parallel scales, where if you plot the value of two variables on their respective scales and draw a line through them to the third scale, the line will land on the value of the third variable that solves the equation.
These were used for complex equations during the latter days of the slide rule, because they were faster and less error-prone. The example nomogram on the Wikipedia page is for the equation T=(1.84S+4.66)^0.37*(1.21R)^(4/3). On a slide rule, raising something to the 0.37 and 4/3 powers was certainly possible, but was a source of imprecision in the calculation, and the whole thing required the computer (job title, not machine) to both record the intermediate answer properly and not make a mistake putting it back in for the next step. Dropping a ruler on a page was much less likely to cause a screwup. However, now you can just put that whole equation into your calculator, or into Excel, and get an answer out to any degree of precision you like.
I actually like nomograms, and will use them for basic design decisions when they’re available. You can visually see what direction a particular variable will take when you change other things, and you can get a sense of magnitude for the change. “Oh, when you make a small movement on this scale, that will cause a large movement on that scale, where this other variable won’t cause nearly as much change. That means the first variable affects the result much more strongly.”
Fax machines still have one good purpose: dealing with big institutions, especially the government. Stuff submitted online can “disappear” and so can registered mail (even, mysteriously, when the post office says the letter was signed for!) but if you fax something to some government agency, your insurer, whatever, you’ll have the confirmation printout indicating it reached them.
The SR-71 — in my opinion the most beautiful and one of the most awesome machines ever created — was obsoletized by satellites, which are just cameras that are falling past the horizon.
Oh gosh yes, first heard of it on the back of a Weetabix box when I was a kid, fell in love with it because it was gorgeous looking, later saw a documentary about it where it was completely ridiculous but still gorgeous. To swipe and slightly change the Douglas Adam quote, “Amazing-looking ship though. Looks like a fish, moves like a fish, steers like a fish.” 🙂
I’ll fight you on this one. The XB-70 is a much more beautiful machine. And the SR-71 is too common. Every halfway decent aviation museum has one. The XB-70 is properly rare.
Speaking of cancelled plane designs, did you know that some people are still sore about the Avro Arrow?
You mean every Canadian who watched the CBC miniseries?
Airplanes that never had all their flaws exposed by service are always cooler than ones that did.
Fight’s on!
The XB-70 is cool looking (I’ve circumnavigated the one at the USAF museum many times), but also a bit gawky, odd, and aesthetically imbalanced, what with the way the fore half sits up higher than the aft half. Plus it doesn’t have the SR-71’s subtle, suggestive curves.
The XB-70 is a much more beautiful machine.
With those sticky-out ears? Well, it’s true what they say, there’s someone for everyone! 🙂
Oh c’mon, the XB-70 is cool, but it looks like a paper airplane on top of a cigarette box. It looks dated – the Blackbird still looks like it’s from the future. The Blackbird is sexy as hell in a menacing way, like Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow. Plus it actually worked, for awhile – the Valkyrie was obsolete before it flew. Also Kelly Johnson is my hero.
Anyway the sexiest jet of all time is clearly the B-58 Hustler.
We used fax machines pretty extensively in my pharmacy company, and my impression is that they are still humming along in most medical offices.
Mostly we used it for copying large numbers of prescriptions back and forth. If Aetna or Blue Cross wants copies of 1,000 prescriptions, we would generally fax that over. It was also easier for us, because emails had to go through secure email exchanges or whatever. That caused all kinds of compatibility issues, whereas you can directly send a fax as easily as you’d send a text message.
I can confirm: I work for a group medical practice (on the paperwork side of things) and fax machines are still used extensively. I also spent some time working for a state government agency and that fax machine was humming along every hour of the day. I think the main reason is that faxes provide cheap security: they’re HIPAA compliant and email isn’t unless you use a secure email service and generally that’s a pain in the neck to use.
Related: Dot Matrix Printers have enough niche applications to keep them in production. I don’t think I’ve ever been to a car rental location that didn’t have one happily spitting out multi-layer carbon-paper forms.
Would Usenet and brick phones/flip phones apply to this?
BetaMax comes to mind quickly.
So do various plastic templates for drawing shapes. Probably a host of devices used in publishing before desktop publishing became widespread. Ditto various devices I suspect were in common use in the advertising industry before the web, but that I don’t know about because they were internal innovations.
Mimeographs. I still remember that smell. Eight-track tape. Zip disks.
Might be more interesting to note inventions that weren’t killed off by the computer industry. Ice trucks? Fifth wheel driving? Personal jetpacks? Gasproof strollers? One-wheel motorcycles?
Samzdat is back with a rather short and punchy article on love and happiness:
https://samzdat.com/2018/08/22/love-and-happiness/
As Lou says, this isn’t *quite* a direct attack on the “obviousness” of utilitarianism, but it approaches one, and it does so in ways that are compelling. If you’re familiar with some of his other work, he has fundamental concerns about people defining success/happiness/goodness using “objective” external metrics, arguing that a lot of these metrics are fundamentally epistemically skewed, and that because we can’t measure the costs of modernization with modern (Modern, not recent) techniques, we usually ignore them.
It’s not *quite* a new argument that bio-hedonic utilitarians are free to *seek* to maximize dopamine, but that they should recognize that dopamine levels, although objective, aren’t what most people actually care about when they say that they care about being happy. The *problem* is that the comeback of “well what objective measure do you want to maximize, then” utterly misses the point. Almost nobody wants to maximize an objective measure, and least of all for the sake of having an objective measure to maximize.
This also ties in with a similar theme to Democracy Scales, which was the post that originally got me reading this blog: that most impact studies measure impacts in such a limited way that they’re nearly useless. “X Makes You Happy” is a headline that might get millions of /r/science clicks, but when you drill down… the indicators for happiness being used are kind of silly. They don’t really tell us whether people are fundamentally better off, and often they seem chosen for the sake of *having* an objective measure. So the impact of these studies on our lives can be properly taken to be minimal, and the people (even scientists, for once) who generate these titles and headlines and abstracts should be ashamed.
This leads to the meta-study which Lou pulls heavily from, which claims:
Because, of course, the correlation between happiness indicator maximization and what-most-people-mean-by-happiness is better done aesthetically than by the scientists themselves; empiricism has a limited useful domain.
And if you don’t believe me, reread this post with “happiness” replaced by “love.” For me, at least, that was what drove this home. And once I saw it with love, I couldn’t *not* see it with happiness.
Without having read your link, it seems it may cover similar ground as Deirdre McCloskey discussed here on “Happyism”, criticizing scientific takes on quantifying happiness.
It seems like most of the credibility of the argument rests on the lameness of happiness research, although he writes:
this misses the point of what excellent findings looks like. Excellent findings prove useful not for the purposes set by the scientists, but for unexpected purposes.
We know a good mathematical object when it has multiple, not obviously related definitions that are equal, and when in reoccurs in unexpected places. The same can be true of good concepts in sciences. When an object yields such unintended dividends, it is harder to claim there isn’t more to them than what their examiner placed in them.
Got to be honest, I don’t really understand what you’re saying here. We can find conditions which satisfy multiple empiricist metrics of happiness, but I don’t understand what’s qualitatively different between “a quantitative ostensible measure of happiness” and “the most quantitatively consistent measure of happiness.” It’s impossible to determine whether your measure is still the same thing as happiness without doing the philosophy.
Lou talks of how you study something changes what it is. Yet insofar as this thing exists objectively, it ought to also limit the way the manner of study affects it.
If a measure (or any abstract thing) shows “unreasonable effectiveness” in multiple frames that weren’t considered when the measure was being defined it shows that its substance isn’t created only by the manner of investigation but rather that it has independent reality.
The reason why we even care to investigate “happiness” and “love” quantitatively is because we have a hunch (possibly wrong) that they refer to a real thing that will stay coherent when studied in a different manner.
Of course Lou would still say that I am making too many metaphysical commitments, but we are all born empiricists and if backdrop of his piece wasn’t a work failing to shine the way good science should it would pack much less of a punch.
I think that this is the point where Lou accuses you of naïve empiricist Platonism.
In all seriousness, at the risk of being ungenerous, is there a related area where you *do* think that empirical science has been observed to be capable of doing this well? Attempts to quantitatively analyze freedom (see, democracy scales), love, happiness, satisfaction, wellness, stability, etc. seem deeply unsatisfactory to me the more I think about them. I’m not sure that there’s an empirical way out, because at this point I’m skating close to a sort of solipsistic property dualism, where everyone carries different paradigms of their fundamental ends around with them and those *things* remain forever inexpressible and irreconcilable.
I am not familiar with modern sociology, but it seems plausible that I would find all of these attempts equally unsatisfactory.
From what little I’ve seen, it appears to me that the way these studies are generally too ambitious and use methodologies that have too little power due to countless unaccounted confounders, some of which arise from the arbitraryness (perhaps unavoidable?) of their experimental design.
I don’t know if it is possible to do better, presumably sociologists are highly intelligent people who have thought much about this topic, so maybe this type of thing is the best our society can produce at the present.
Still I have faith that insofar as these words mean something universal, they have quantiifable correlates. Either that or these concepts are mere cumulates of meaning produced by essentially arbitrary historical forces. In this case I would still hope that such dynamics could be explored, perhaps through linguistics.
I was reminded of something in the last OT thread of retrieving a body 10000 years in the future.
Fitzroy mentioned the linguistic problem to protect nuclear waste disposal sites from human intrusion for 10000 years.
http://www.wipp.energy.gov/library/cca/CCA_1996_References/Chapter%207/CREL3329.PDF
When I first learned of the program and problems it presented, it was all very interesting things to think about but I also really wondered should these problems be seriously considered in the first place.
Empathy –
How much empathy should people place on possibly non-human entities 10,000 years in the future?
Not going to say anything about this, but as this is a CW-thread, feel free to do so.
Damage –
What is the scale of the possible damages from nuclear waste disposal sites?
Sure, it is wise to think about preventing it from contaminating the landscape and consider things like water tables, earthquakes, and possible leaks.
But the problems with communication deal with sentient beings purposely trying to unearth it.
How much of a problem is it going to be for them if they do so?
How is this comparable to toxic waste that do not decompose at all? Should we start thinking about the indefinite future rather than just 10000 years?
Sure, nuclear waste presents issues simply by being in proximity with the substance, but as we are already dealing with raiders or miners that are inclined to open/break containers, the dangers should be in the same scale.
Incidentally, I feel that far-future cultures will actually see these things as actual treasure chests – completely aware of their dangers but also very valuable to them.
Dispersion –
Probably just something I am missing but I’m not sure why they cannot use the ultimate cure of poisons – reducing its dose. Dispersed finely enough, the additional radiation would not present a significant danger. Just have each spent fuel rod be grinded finely and scattered among a ton of kitty litter and it should not cause much harm unless the radioactive materials are actively being filtered and collected. I mean, nuclear material from nuclear tests are still present in the atmosphere and though probably not the best for health, it’s not like people need to wear masks to go outside.
So, I sort of agree that dispersion is the second-best way to get rid of nuclear waste. If we just dump that stuff way out in the middle of the ocean, it will dilute to such tiny levels that it would be well below background before it reached people. But the good reason not to do this is simply because it sounds like such an icky thing to do. Tons of people would freak out if we did this, and even if their concerns weren’t scientifically justified, dealing with the fallout from tons of angry environmentalists would be expensive, time consuming, and difficult. It would really make the nuclear industry look even more villainous than they are currently perceived to be. And it would set a bad precedent for using the oceans as our waste dump.
Far and away the best way to deal with nuclear waste is to reprocess it, as is done in Europe. The reason why we don’t reprocess our nuclear waste here in the US is because it is banned by the nuclear non-proliferation treaties we signed with the Soviet Union. We signed these treaties because plutonium is an inevitable byproduct of processing commercial reactor waste, and plutonium is really really good at making bombs, and at the time we wanted to limit the number of bombs being built, so we both agreed to stop producing plutonium. Of course plutonium is also great for commercial energy production, it just requires a different reactor setup.
I am not an expert on nuclear power, but from what I have read, a typical nuclear power plant only uses about 1% of the available fuel in its fuel rods. As the fuel rod is reacted, small amounts of americium and curium build up in the fuel rod as byproducts. These elements have a very large neutron capture cross section, so they spoil the equilibrium conditions that allow the nuclear chain reaction to continue, shutting down the reaction. If we just removed these two elements, we could reuse the fuel rod many more times, massively reducing the volume of waste produced. And I would imagine that we could actually make good use of the americium/curium by designing a reactor that specialized in using these elements as intentional neutron moderators to control the chain reaction which would make energy partly by consuming these elements.
The point is, the whole nuclear waste disposal problem could be nearly completely avoided if it weren’t for our concerns about the proliferation of nuclear weapons. I absolutely agree that future peoples will consider our nuclear waste disposal sites to be the most valuable and productive mines that have every existed.
6-10%, actually, and it’s not just americium and curium but a whole witches’ brew of radioactive nastiness.
More to the point, reprocessing only delays the inevitable. If you start with 1000 kg of fissile materials, you will wind up with 1000 kg of high-level radioactive waste that has to be disposed of. Well, 995-999 kg thanks to E=MC^2, plus whatever inert materials you don’t bother to strip out. The only thing reprocessing does is let you run that initial 1000 kg through a reactor maybe 5-10 times before you have to dispose of it.
You still need a place to put a fair bit of nasty stuff, and it will be nastier per unit weight for having been run through a reactor so many times. U-235 is positively benign compared to some of its products.
There are plenty of reasonable options for doing that, most of which have been ruled out by unreasonable politics. Strangely, one of the semi-reasonable options that hasn’t been ruled out (yet) is nuclear waste dumps on the moon.
I’ve flippantly described that as “dump it to the bottom of the ocean, where the fish already glow in the dark” when advocating for it. The more serious variant on ocean disposal is “ocean floor” or “sub-seabed” disposal, where the waste is buried in the ocean floor so even if it leaks, it will take millions of years to diffuse a significant distance. Either drilling a shaft and filling it in on top of the waste, or dropping the waste in a container designed so that its kinetic energy will make it bury itself in the mud when it hits bottom, kinda like a bunker-buster bomb.
I’m not sure if there’s some technical difficulty I’m not aware of, or if this falls under John’s category of reasonable options ruled out by unreasonable politics. The main objection I’ve heard to it is maintaining bright-line rules established in response to dumping toxic or radioactive waste in coastal waters.
That would be one of the reasonable options if done right, now impossible because some people used to dump radioactive waste in leaky barrels in shallow water and other people overrreacted and said basically “dumping radioactive waste in the ocean is illegal forever”.
Sort of culture war: The current Hugos (both nominations and winners) were heavily weighted towards female authors.
Anyone have 2018 Hugo-eligible sf by male authors that you think was notably excellent?
Also, I’ve seen claims that a Hugo no longer affects an author’s sales. Anyone have information about this?
Note: I am embittered by arguing with a couple of puppies who had nothing to say about sf they liked. They were just talking about how much they resented the other side.
I am behind on my fiction reading, but Andy Weir’s “Artemis” was IMO worthy of nomination, as was Stephenson & Galland’s “Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O”. Alastair Reynolds’ “Elysium Fire”, and the conclusion of Gallagher’s “Torchship Trilogy”, would be marginal nominees IMO but not out of place on that list.
@Nancy Lebovitz,
While I’ve noticed that, unlike the books I’ve enjoyed from the 20th century and before, most of the novels I’ve enjoyed reading in the 21st century have been written by women, but the last Hugo award winning story that I remember enjoying reading was 2003’s “A Study in Emerald” by Neil Gsiman, and the previous ones were mostly written by Fritz Leiber and Larry Nicene in the 20th century.
I’m open to reading suggestions!
As for the “Puppy”/”Anti-Puppy” thing?
If they’re all having fun with their “culture war” and it’s consensual I guess it’s okay, as long as it doesn’t effect my getting new works I enjoy published.
I don’t know if it’s Hugo-eligible, but I’ve really enjoyed Dan Wells’ YA Mirador series, of which the third book came out in 2018.
I have really fallen out of reading recent SFF, and that sort of disturbs me, because I read so much for so long from a young age. I can’t say why, exactly, but something turned me off – and some of that was the big epic doorstoppers by male authors, before anyone leaps in about “what have you got against women writers?”
When I became aware of the Hugos kerfuffle, a lot of the names on nominations evoked “Who?” from me, and of those I did recognise, I hadn’t read many.
I think I’ve gotten to the stage of reading authors I know and like, reading genres I know and like, and having less patience to struggle through new writers exercising their hobbyhorses, especially the critics’ pets (in literary fiction as well as genre).
Seconded for “A Study in Emerald” – a very clever conceit, a well-done crossover, and very well written to boot. Really enjoyable work on several levels.
Greg Benford’s The Berlin Project was amazingly good alt/history ‘what if the Manhatten Project had listened to Greg Benford’s father-in-law about centrifuges’. Nobody else could have written it. I’m proud of science fiction for being the sort of field where you can do this stuff. It’s a measure of how bad the Hugos are burned that he never had a shot even at a nomination.
I’d be a little embarrassed to let a Brit see the anglophilia in it.
Here’s a good source list from 2018 for you to look through for candidates.
Having read a fair amount of SJ sf and liked some of it, I’m reasonably sure that representation/diversity is not really the issue. It sort of is, but the underlying feature is that oppression doesn’t get better.
Let me know if I’m wrong. Any notable SJ sf where oppression is alleviated? “Litany of Earth” had some of that, but by Winter Tide, things were bad again.
Oppression of any kind? Keep in mind that there is a narrative bias toward conflict of some sort. As for intra-human oppression (“But did you know that in previous centuries only terrans were considered human?”), Star Trek probably counts.
I am confused by your first paragraph. Do you mean SJ criticizes SF for having oppression, or is the problem with SJ SF that oppression is still the same?
I can see both interpretations.
I meant that in typical SJ sf, the oppression in the story doesn’t get better.
Isn’t this often an artifact of sequel-itis? I’ve read a good amount of books with strong SJ themes where the catharsis is in character determination to fight oppression rather than oppression getting resolved, but they almost universally were only the first book in a planned series.
But it’s also part of the “more gritty dystopia” thing that Hunger Games pioneered, where the theme is that change is incremental. The protagonists necessarily can’t cause a magical resolving of all problems, they can only take one step forward.
It’s also a manifestation of the hopelessness they feel about their current real life situation (compressed to the phrase “late stage capitalism” in most community reviews).
You’re more likely to find oppression resolution in fantasy, because you can world-build a deus ex machina (divine mandate magic) to make the societal changes stick.
There’s an interesting article in the NYTimes about the phenomenon on guanxi (connections, social pull) in Chinese society.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/08/23/opinion/international-world/the-bitter-regrets-of-a-useless-chinese-daughter.html
One thing about the EU that I think some countries understand better than others: EU funding is an easy way to bypass your government’s priorities on spending and to get more money for your pet cause (if your pet cause happens to be agriculture or research). Also, because EU budgets are allocated every seven years, this means that you get budget allocation that will remain stable for seven years. This doesn’t happen in most countries, where spending priorities change with every government, the state of the economy, and public opinion.
Let’s imagine a hypothetical EU country that only has three ministeries: Social services, Education, and Agriculture. Let’s also suppose that this country receives in taxes 101 million euros, and 1 million goes to the EU. Of the rest, 80 ME got to Social services, 19 go to Education and 1 goes to Agriculture. The ministery of Agriculture then gets 400,000 euros (40 % of what they gave to the EU) to spend on agricultural grants. Now, the ministery of Agriculture and the farmers of that country need more money. They know that they cannot win a budgetary fight against Social Services or Education in their country’s Parliament, and any wins they make will be temporary, because the next government will change priorities. So they decide to bypass their country’s Parliament and lobby for an increase in EU funding. Let’s say now 6 million of the initial 101 go to the EU, and now there are only 95 million left in the budget. If we suppose that that budget will be distributed by the same proportions as before, now SS gets 76, Education gets 18.05, and Agriculture gets 0.95. But Agriculture now gets 40% of 6 million, which is 2.4 million, which means that the total money handled by Agriculture is 3.35, three times more than before. Of course, overall government expenditure decreases, but Agriculture expenditure increases.
All of this may sound ridiculous, but I see signs of it happening with the post Brexit EU budget. France is a net payer into the EU budget, although much less than Germany. Emmanuel Macron has signalled that he is willing to lower CAP budgets so as not to increase the limits of EU funding. But then the French ministry of Agriculture goes and tries to make a pro-CAP alliance to maintain the CAP budget. I am not sure Macron wants to maintain CAP by increasing French net payments to the EU and thus having less money for other things (Education, Social Services, etc.). I think there may be two reasons for this: one would be French political infighting, and the second would be that Macron wants to maintain Agriculture funding, but doesn’t want to be responsible for cutting other departments budgets. French political infighting seems as likely to me as the French President fudging with the truth so he can maintain his public figure.
And at the same time I see the French being devious and knowing their way around, I read this really naive (not to say idiotic) proposal for a post-Brexit agricultural policy in Exmoor. They are looking to increase (by 1.5 £ million) the money they get, but this time the money would come from their own government instead of EU budgets. Some pearls of the proposal include:
And my jaw drops.
What drugs are they on?How could you ever get government funding without bureaucracy in the UK? What gives them the idea they can win a budget fight against Social Services, Universities, and the NHS? My best guess is that, now that the funding of Agriculture will be in the hands of the UK government, paperwork will not decrease in the least bit, and funding will decrease.
The Exmoor proposal seems like a mixture of idealism and practicality; Exmoor is marginal land, which means farmers would be heavily reliant on EU subsidies. Those are not going to be in place once Brexit finally happens, so there will be a shift to other methods than traditional farming and/or unknown number of small farms finally going belly-up. There will be a lot of agritourism, as per that second part:
So this seems like the National Park Authority and other stakeholders hoping they can shift farmers away from industrial type farming to sustainable/non-farming activities in order to preserve the landscape, and using a carrot-and-stick approach (the stick being no more EU money, the carrot being local control and national funding). I have no idea how well it would work, but it’s absolutely true it would not replace regulation and form-filling – to make sure Farmer George really is engaging in forestry or letting that field lie fallow for the wild flowers and fauna to recuperate, you will need inspectors to inspect. Especially to make sure Farmer George really does have those fifty acres set aside that he’s claiming the new Natural Capital Grant for.
Sure, the proposal might make sense, in a technical sort of way (except for the form-filling). What I am talking about are the political realities. The UK has already abandoned rural areas, because those are not Westminster’s priorities. A lot of road in Wales were built thanks to EU funding. And sure, that is British money coming back; but it is not Welsh money, it is English money.
This story of the buses vs trains debates shows how London-centric a lot of Westminster politics are (rural areas mostly use buses, London uses trains; buses are also much better in London).
In the past, rural areas bypassed Westminster by getting the EU bureaucracy to get the funds for them, for a fee. Now, they will have to fight the fight they lost before in the national arena, with urban people who will be very, very resentful towards them, because they voted for Brexit.
The proposal is politically impossible.
I think Exmoor is banking on being perceived as different – not rural, but heritage. And appealing as holiday/hiking/agritourism destinations to those same urban middle-class people who wouldn’t live there if you paid them but don’t mind spending a weekend or a walking holiday in the summer there (so long as the natives keep their distance and cater to the kinds of thing the visitors want to see and experience).
Agreed that the fight between the regions and London for funding is only going to be exacerbated.
Scott was recently mentioned in an article in Quillette:
https://quillette.com/2018/08/17/a-closer-look-at-anti-white-rhetoric/
I’ve heard some white academics talking about certain academic institutions having too many whites. I don’t think they were talking about Red State conservatives.
Did you consider whether the former and latter might be from different subgroups of “white”?
I had no idea John McWhorter originated that idea. I thought it came from some all-trite website.
Anyway. I wonder whether the parallel is that remarkable/quasireligious. Maybe the Christian framework is just one instantiation of a much deeper older story that has resonated with humans for a long time. At the very least you can find the same framework amongst the Jews who left Egypt: they confess their having lapsed back into pagan ways, what with the Golden Calf and wanting to return to Egypt after hearing the reports of the scouts (original sin); and they seek a forgiveness from God that can never be fully earned, so God makes them wear tzitzit as a reminder, in addition to all the sacrifices they have to perform (grace).
Article is pretty much dead on. It’s really absurd how much the self proclaimed rational logical anti-SJ bloc takes anti-whiteness shitposting as motte and bailey speak for a progressive plan to literally oppress/eliminate anyone with pale skin who happens to have European ancestry. It’s like if Rachel Maddow came on one night and had been successfully trolled into going “Conservative internet users across the country are turning to pagan worship of a forgotten Egyptian diety named KEK. What does this mean for the future of our country?”
Alt-righters (or whatever they’re calling themselves now) love to say “the left can’t meme” but its only because they don’t have the perception to get the joke and recognize when left memes are seriously trolling them and causing them to overreact for years at a time, long after the premise has gotten seriously hacky and stale
I think it’s like with alt-right and anti-semitism, it’s overexeggerated to outrage opponents and push the overton window, but I don’t think the earnest version is acceptable to people being outraged anyways.
Besides, the cycle of trolling and never backing down is highly toxoplasmic and will breed real radicals.
@ilikekittycat
This seems to be a weak man. I’ve seen many people argue that the rhetoric is aimed at non-globalists or such.
I’m not sure those are really a contrast. My impression is that most christian talk about how people are sinners is also code for “actually we’re alright, but the outgroup are definitely sinners.”
Psychiatrist and prominent blogger Scott Alexander also explored the topic of whether everything is a religion a few years ago.
Today at the gym I tried out a new tricep exercise. I sat on the edge of a bench and bent over with my legs together as if I was going to do bendover flyes, but instead of keeping my arms stiff and raising from the shoulders, I kept my upper arms parallel with the floor and then raised the dumbbells outward using just my forearms, keeping my elbows and upper arms in place as best I could. I did a couple sets with my palms facing each other and a couple sets with my palms facing my rear (“down” from my head’s perspective).
Is there a name for this exercise? Does it work the long, center head of the triceps as I figured it would? Is it not recommended for some reason and that’s why I haven’t heard of it?
I’m having a hard time picturing this, but it sounds like a tricep kickback?
It’s like one except tricep kickbacks are done with the elbows held close to the torso, and (as far as I know) one side at a time (since the other hand is placed on the bench, supporting the body). Here the elbows are held out perpendicular to the torso and both arms go at once.
Huh, I think I can visualize that now. Not sure it has a name I know of.
Suppose the trans-Atlantic slave trade (in slaves of all races) had never happened at all. What can we say with certainty, if anything, about what the world would look like today?
Are we including institutions with parallels to slavery, like indentured servitude and criminals sent to colonies as laborers?
Hmm…..no.
With certainty? Only that the trans-Atlantic slave trade didn’t happen.
With high probability? That there would be less people of any African descent in the Americas.
There would be complex second-order effects on the rate of industrialization of the US, considering how important the textile industry was for us.
Spain’s access to silver would have been much slower. Indian labor more important; Indian elites would do better. More Germans in New Spain to mine, German beer a bigger deal in Mexico, German cannon defending the silver fleet, maybe Dutch bankers owning the Spanish Empire instead of Genoese. West Africa not as trashed by slaver kingdoms. (Yes, there’d still have been slavery in Africa, but without the enormous mess of the Slave Coast. Maybe big Ashanti sugar plantations inland instead of barracoons on the Slave Coast). No triangle trade, less demand for rum from New England, West Indies less important. Louisiana and Mississippi never settled by whites. Sugar more expensive, we’d still put honey in everything like the Greeks. The Brits might still hold India if it was still profitable. India and the Indian Ocean more important- maybe a Suez canal a hundred years earlier.
Reasonable certainty, at least….
Less development of cotton and sugar industries.
Africa in better shape– I find the theory plausible that the slave-catching did a lot of damage there by pulling productive adults out of the societies and also by damaging trust because there were African cultures selling people to Europeans and Americans.
@Nancy,
I have *some* reason to doubt this:
1) My impression of slavery is that the elasticity of supply is very low, i.e. a reduction in demand for slaves reduces the price but not so much the supply. You can’t manufacture slaves you can only catch them, so the ‘supply’ of slaves consists in catching what you can and selling it for literally the highest bidder.
2) The transatlantic slave trade was only part of the wider African Slave trade.
putting 1&2 together…
So slavery would have continued but it would have been kept to the internal/arab slave trade.
I’m not sure about #1: a high price for slaves makes slave-raiding a more lucrative career or state strategy, so it tends to induce more individuals to become slave-raiders and more states to place a higher emphasis on raiding neighboring states for slaves. It also increases the resources available to slavers, better allowing them to survive in the face of retaliation and making them better able to expand their slaving operations.
#2 is true as far as it goes, but the atlantic slave trade was a pretty large part of the wider African slave trade: from what I can gather by skimming wikipedia, it looks like between roughly 1500 and 1900, the Atlantic slave trade was about 12 million people, and the Arab slave trade from Africa was somewhere between 8 million and 17 million (I suspect the lower estimates are more credible: I think the higher estimates have a longer time window and may also be counting part of the internal African trade where Arab traders were involved as middle-men). Estimates on the internal African slave trade are a lot sparser, but there’s at least one estimate (same source as the one I chose for the Atlantic slave trade number) at around 8 million. So internal African markets would have made up about 20-30% of demand for slaves, while markets served by European and Arab traders (*) each made up something like 30-40% of total.
(*) European slave traders were pretty much just exporting to European colonies in the Americas, while Arab slave traders were selling to Asian markets as well as Middle Eastern markets.
Africans have been enslaving each other since forever, and continued to do so way past both the Arab slave trade and the trans-Atlantic slave trade ended, until recent times or even today.
Mauritania only made slavery illegal in 2007, but in fact doesn’t enforce the prohibition and it’s estimated that 10-20% of the its population is enslaved. Various other African countries tolerate some amount of de-facto slavery.
Quantity matters. Are numbers available for African vs. African slavery for the past few centuries?
Also, were Africans enslaved in Africa able to go home eventually?
Wikipedia says “Forced labor in Sub-Saharan Africa is estimated at 660,000”, but this article quoting Global Slavery Index, gives a 9.2 million figure.
By comparison “Between 1525 and 1866, in the entire history of the slave trade to the New World, according to the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade Database, 12.5 million Africans were shipped to the New World.“. That’s an average of about 37,000 new slaves per year.
Obviously the African population grew extensively over the centuries, hence it’s difficult to do a per capita comparison.
I’m curious about that last point. Which Africans tended to end up as slaves?
“Those from tribes who lost battles/wars” seems like the most plausible single answer. I’d also guess “Those who failed to acquire the most advanced weapons available,” to the extent that is distinct from the first answer. Obviously many others were formerly free people who essentially got kidnapped.
I’m not sure it was just (or even primarily?) adults who ended up as slaves though, was it? And I imagine — though I don’t know — that a fair number of the slaves who were put on trans-Atlantic ships came from family lineages of slaves at least a few generations long. (It’s not like all slaves were captured illegally, Cinque-style.)
What other African demographics became trans-Atlantic slaves? How does this correspond to lost African productivity?
Which Africans tended to end up as slaves?
Not trans-Atlantic, but a story of one woman who ended up in Italy – St Josephine Bakhita, 1869-1947, captured by Arab slavers as a child and sold on until she ended up in Khartoum, was acquired by an Italian family who brought her back to Italy with them, and eventually had a court ruling that she had never legally been a slave so she was freed.
So from her story, there seems to have been at least some opportunistic raiding where lost/wandering/solitary individuals were snatched up (I’d imagine probably young people and children mostly).
@Deiseach, I’ve read that Britons were also press-ganged into being “indentured servants” in the Virginia colony as well, and in Tudor times towns in England did use to pay to have orphans indentured as apprentices to masters to learn a trade (similar in some ways to are current foster care system), but the English colonists in Virginia were likely to die of malaria, and word got back to England about conditions, so fewer volunteered and many English “orphans” had parents.
Then Africans were first imported, with initially more mixing with lower class whites until the racial caste system was developed (there have been Appalachian communities that for generations said they’re descended from “Greeks” and “Phoenicians”, but generic testing say mixed African and European pairings from the 17th century).
Lack of the slave trade would not necessarily mean lack of colonialism, however. The same incentives about exploration, curiosity, and searching for resources would be in place.
And as has been pointed out, internal slavery and selling to the Arab trade would still be in place. And customs such as were at play in the complex internal politics of the Ugandan royal court which led to the execution of Catholic (St Charles Lwanga and Companions) and Anglican converts amongst members of the court – one ostensible reason given for this was the refusal of the pages to have sex with the king. Struggle between the influences of Islam, Christianity and native traditions, and the political ramifications of Western-influenced young men as up-and-coming, as well as older men already in positions of power, were also at work, but the immediate spark for this particular persecution seems to have been the king’s anger at the refusal of the expected services as part of their duties:
If we include the capture, transport across the Atlantic, and forcible-slavery in European countries of Tisquantum/Squanto in “trans-Atlantic slave trade”, then Plymouth Plantation might not have had much success.
Squanto did take more trips across the Atlantic than most of the settlers in Plymouth did, but his first trip was as a slave of some sort.
The settlers of Plymouth did interact with other local Natives, and actually had a falling-out with Squanto shortly before he died…but I suspect things would have been very different for the Plymouth settlers if none of the local Natives had the fluency with European languages shown by Squanto.
Is coconut oil a healthy fat, a bad fat or an ok fat?
Paleo people who laud Coconut oil do so because they dispute the negative effects of saturated fat, not because they thought it was unsaturated, so this article doesn’t move that debate much.
I think everyone agrees that poly-unsaturated fatty acids are bad.
I don’t recall the arguments either way about fatty acid mechanisms. I cook in butter and coconut oil frequently, though, and had good numbers on my last bloodwork, so I’m not likely to have a change of heart.
[edit: I think perhaps the argument went that studies showing higher saturated fat diets did show higher cholesterol but also lower total mortality, or something along those lines]
I thought the common knowledge was that mono- and poly-unsaturated fats are good and trans-unsaturated fats (e.g. hydrogenated oils) are bad.
Saturated fats are controversial: nutrition and health professional associations tend to claim that they are bad, but this is disputed by some studies and the observation of the so-called French paradox.
Is there any specific study about coconut oil, or is the mainstream claim just “it’s saturated therefore it’s bad”?
Ah, you are right, it is trans-fatty acids that I was thinking of, though I believe PUFA is a paleo boogey fat.
From your link,
From a link therein:
I suspect at best this is only true for certain populations, similar to dietary salt intake.
One reason coconut oil is supposed to be good for cooking is that it doesn’t break down at high heat like Olive oil does.
Very funny, Randy.
In the last OT I presented my opinion on journalism, which is both unfavorable and (I hope we can agree) at least somewhat unusual, and I asked why nobody had argued against it despite my having presented it several times previously. Here’s what I learned from that discussion:
1. Part of the reason nobody had argued against me previously must have been that I simply hadn’t posted my opinion in a prominent enough place. Last OT was the first time I posted it as a top-level thread, and that time I got lots of responses — so many I didn’t have time to read them all. It helps that I also primed the discussion earlier by asking a general question about this kind of non-engagement in an OT immediately previous to that one, which seemed to pique people’s interest in what topic I might be talking about.
2. I was probably too vague/unclear in my arguments, generally speaking, for people to engage with them. (Likely, since lack of engagement meant I haven’t had much opportunity to hone my arguments!) This isn’t absolutely true though, since many people did engage last OT even without asking for further clarification. Also, one or two people seemed to basically agree with me and understand what I was getting at.
3. Further research needed. After having all those arguments last OT, my basic opinion on journalism hasn’t changed but I see areas where I need to investigate further and refine my points, and better differentiate some things from other things. Related to #2 I guess.
Thanks to everyone who took part; it was most rewarding.
I thought you should have stressed a distinction between what journalists are better at than the rest of us, shoe leather journalism, and where they are no better than the rest of us- bullshucking about shoe leather journalism in editorials and columns. Glad you posted.
My main point was about what journalists aren’t actually very good at, and how this is problematic given what they claim to be doing. So, discussing what they are good at wasn’t really relevant then.
But I have thought about it before, and I would say a reporter is probably better than most people at calling up strangers and getting them to divulge information, and maybe even at conducting interviews that produce interesting or titillating quotes.* I assume most journalists are good at turning a story around on a tight deadline too. There are some unique skills that news anchors have, such as reading naturalistically off a teleprompter without rehearsal, though that is easily learned. Morning news anchors especially are good at improvised “witty banter”, which at 6 in the morning, after sitting in hair and makeup since 5, probably isn’t easy for most people (though I assume tremendous doses of caffeine and possibly other drugs provide assistance).
*A few journalists are exceptionally good interviewers. I think Melvyn Bragg is so good, social scientists could probably learn from him.
VII – Prophecy – Amos and Hosea
Welcome to the seventh installment of my effortpost series on Biblical scholarship. Previously, we’ve covered the Torah (first five books of the Hebrew Bible) and the Deuteronomistic History – here’s a post collecting them. This time, we’ll consider prophecy, followed by the books of Amos and Hosea – probably the earliest of the prophetic works in the Hebrew Bible.
Caveats: This is about secular scholarship. I’m not a full-on expert, but I studied this in university. I’m shooting for about the same level of complexity one might get in a 100 or 200 level course.
Prophets – defined as people who spoke on behalf of gods or goddesses – existed across the Ancient Near East. We have various ancient sources referring to prophecy, and in some cases recording prophetic pronouncements and the like. Prophecy varied from one place to another, and while biblical scholars sometimes differentiate between prophecy and oracles (predicting the future, in various ways) this may be a division we are forcing onto the past. However, it is worth noting that the layperson’s understanding of prophecy, as concerned largely with predicting the future, isn’t entirely correct either.
In Israel, prophets appear to have been important figures. The historical books we considered last time are, in Jewish canon, part of the prophetic books – this appears to derive from an understanding of the prophets as important figures in these narrative documents. There is here also the issue of distinguishing prophecy from telling the future – Deuteronomy condemns divination along with similar things, but there appear to have been some forms of divination that were deemed acceptable in ancient Israel. The canonical prophetic books are as much about the present as the future – they are social criticism.
Over ancient Israel’s history, the role and character of prophets changed. Looking at the Deuteronomistic History, one sees a transition from local prophet figures to courtly figures, operating in groups and involved with the monarchy. The prophets whose words have been preserved in the books we’ll be looking at now are atypical: they represent more or less the tail end of the prophetic tradition, and appear to have been relatively independent from the monarchy.
Considering provenance, the general scholarly consensus is that the prophetic books appear to originate as pronouncements by prophets that were written down, at the time or somewhat later These written sources were later edited, bits were moved around, stuff got added, and so on. While a prophet may have spoken before a traumatic crisis such as the destruction of the northern kingdom or the Babylonian exile, the redaction of this material appears to have continued for some time afterwards. Redaction theories get pretty arcane: for our purposes, suffice it to say that earlier words were later changed, shuffled, and so on – and to consider that this was because the prophets’ words were considered relevant to changing circumstances.
As has generally been the case with what we’ve considered so far, a big issue in reading the prophets is the degree to which “retroactive continuity” is at work. If Amos and Hosea, for example, preached in the middle of the eighth century, did they have access to the Torah or not? One can’t begin to answer this question without answering (or, trying to answer) the question of how and when the Torah was put together – which many of my earlier installments dealt with. The prophets are crucial to the history of this religious development. Were they traditionalists, or innovators?
The picture one gets by simply reading the books at face value, without any recourse to critical scholarship, is that they are traditionalists. The rules were set early on, they were progressively abandoned due to various temptations, and the prophets came to tell people to shape up. This interpretation has been at the core of traditional Jewish interpretation, and much traditional Christian interpretation.
However, there is a certain strain of Protestant understanding of the prophets which emphasizes certain anti-legalistic elements, and celebrates the prophets as compared to supposed later legalism. This ignores some prophetic interest in ritual observance – but it fits into an unfortunately anti-semitic understanding of Judaism both at the time of Jesus and more recently. It also fits into Protestant anti-Catholicism. These tendencies found their way into some 19th century German Biblical scholarship: the prophets as innovators, introducing humanistic concerns and a zeal for monotheism, influencing the (backdated) books of the Torah and the Deuteronomistic History, but then smothered under legalism.
A fairer and more realistic scholarly approach has concluded that, chronologically, the Torah was developing along with the prophetic traditions we’ll be considering – there’s a great deal of overlap – and there could have been influences back and forth. The documentary history of the Bible is not simple (it’s not along the lines of, in such-and-such a year, so-and-so book appeared) and there is a lot going on in a period of a few centuries, considering both the text and the historical background.
So, let’s look at the actual books. Amos is attributed to a prophet active in the early to mid 8th century, whose prophecy concerns the northern kingdom. At that time, the northern kingdom was prosperous. There was, however, growing inequality, growing acquisition of land by wealthy landowners at the expense of small farmers, who were often burdened with debt. In the late eighth century, the northern kingdom would be conquered and devastated by the Assyrians.
This brings in an interesting dating issue. Amos predicts the destruction of the northern kingdom – which happens some time after his prophetic career concludes. He never mentions the Assyrians directly, but mentions punishments of exile, which in some cases seem to allude to mass deportation. While taking captives in war, as slaves or as hostages, was not an Assyrian invention, mass deportation and resettlement were. The Assyrians were not a threat while Amos was prophesying – but became one shortly thereafter. Some scholars think these allusions were added later.
Amos begins with oracles against various nations followed, shockingly, by an oracle against Israel itself (scholars argue over whether this refers solely to the northern kingdom or to the ancient Israelites as a whole; there is an oracle against Judah, but it may be a later addition). Each target of criticism is judged for humanistic, universalistic reasons: the gentile nations are described as behaving abominably in aggression (including gentile against gentile); Israel (beginning in 2:6) is judged for crimes against the poor (the just sold for silver, the needy for a pair of sandals) and elevating this over proper behaviour towards God (using money gotten at the expense of the poor to buy wine which they “drink in the House of their God”). The judgment of Judah is entirely on the basis of ignoring God’s teaching and laws – this has led some scholars to contrast it with the concerns of the rest of the document, and to view it as a later (Deuteronomistically-influenced) addition. A collection of further oracles follows, focusing largely on the misbehaviour of Israel, again with special emphasis on the misbehaviour of the rich and oppression of the poor. It concludes with a series of reports of visions, and an account of a confrontation with the priest Amaziah.
Amos’ concerns are thus with justice and righteousness. He rejects the sacrificial cult; in Amos’ telling, God wants not sacrifice, nor hymns and lute music, but rather justice and righteousness. There is a universal morality and a rejection of the idea that the covenant is unconditional – see 9:7. God’s special recognition – the touchstone is the liberation from Egypt – carries with it special responsibilities. This comes back to the issue of traditionalism versus innovation – while scholars see the self-understanding of being chosen by God as extremely early, or that the Exodus was commemorated before the prophets, they disagree over whether the covenant was conditional from the beginning, or whether going from an unconditional to a conditional covenant was a later development. If one takes the latter view, Amos may have played a role in introducing the concept of a conditional covenant. There may be more scholarly weight behind this view, but I don’t feel comfortable in saying that there is a strong consensus on the issue of how much the covenant as found in the Torah matches the earliest conception of the covenant. If Amos influenced the understanding of the covenant, this influence was retconned in to appear there from early on.
Hosea, while close in time and place to Amos (he also criticizes the northern kingdom; their prophetic careers overlapped although Amos seems to have been slightly earlier), has a different bone to pick. His message – heavy on natural, agricultural, and familial metaphor – is focused less on inequality and injustice, and more on infidelity to God. As with Amos, Hosea’s touchstone is the Exodus. His narrative is one of serious spiritual decline and the unfolding Assyrian disaster (likely overlapping with Hosea’s lifetime) as divine punishment. In the end, there will be regeneration, reconciliation, and restoration.
What are these infidelities? Most significantly, neglect of God in favour of worshipping Baal, a Canaanite deity. More generally, God’s covenant and law have been neglected; not only are the particulars of the law ignored, but an atmosphere of faithlessness reigns. The priesthood and the sacrificial cult distract from the real priorities, and worship in the northern kingdom has become tainted (presumably, by worship of other deities, and conceivably, temple prostitution – Hosea uses whoredom as a metaphor, but it may also have been literal). There is also a critique of royal politics – both internal intrigues and what today we might call international relations. Some historical background: in the middle to late 8th century, Assyria was pursuing expansionist policies. The northern kingdom vacillated between paying tribute to keep the Assyrians off their doorstep, and attempting to build coalitions to resist the Assyrians. There was also major conflict between the two kingdoms over policy towards Assyria. Hosea’s attitude is that, just as they should stick to their own God and follow their God’s rules instead of worshipping foreign gods, Israel should have kept to themselves and trusted in God instead of seeking solutions in politics. After all, if foreign invaders are a tool of God’s retribution, one’s best bet is simply to not deserve retribution.
In conclusion, prophecy existed throughout the Ancient Near East. In Israel, it changed over time; the prophetic materials we have represent a relatively late and atypical collection. In both cases, prophecy shouldn’t just be understood as telling the future. In the larger picture of Biblical scholarship, there’s both the issue of how the prophets’ words were handed down, and the big question: were they traditionalists, or innovators? Both prophets in this installment criticize the northern kingdom – but Amos does so more with a focus on justice, while Hosea criticizes infidelity to God.
(As always, if I’ve made a mistake, let me know; ideally within 55m of posting so I can edit it)
This is prior to the section you are talking about, but there are interesting examples of “neutral” prophets that the israelites or their patriarchs encounter, such as Balaam, who doesn’t seem to serve God, but isn’t really condemned for that until he tries to oppose God/His people and is stymied.
Also, I think you are jumping over the juicy meta-structure to Hosea’s career here. God tells Hosea to take a prostitute for a wife, who cheats on him repeatedly birthing likely bastard children, in order for Hosea to understand God’s perspective on Israel’s dealings with other gods. It’s a very… non-Sunday School book, for sure.
I kinda had to cut short the discussion of historical prophecy to get to Amos and Hosea, while simultaneously deciding not to split it into “historical prophecy intro” and “Amos and Hosea” for 2 separate posts. I figured that the Amos and Hosea post would be a lot of summarizing, which I’m trying to avoid.
Scholars do talk about the harlot wife thing, etc; I kinda shoved it into “uses family metaphors” here.
The word limit is a cruel mistress.
I’m not chiding you for being focused, just expanding the discussion on some other points.
Not so much taking it as chiding, as, I was thinking the same thing going in.
Interestingly, there is independent attestation for Balaam, so perhaps he was well-known enough as a prophet to have accrued some respect, in sort of the same way Dante can refer to some pagan Romans in a neutral manner.
The section dealing with Hosea’s wife includes the children named “No-Mercy”, and “Not-My-People”. Hosea seems pretty harsh towards both the wife and the children.
Then Hosea reconciles with his wife, and later says something about God showing Mercy, and calling the people of Israel and the people of Judah “My-People”.
There’s another child named “Jezreel”, and a reference to the actions of a King in the valley of Jezreel, which appears linked to the criticism of Kings/politics vs. depending-on-God.
It’s definitely not in the stories-usually-taught-in-Sunday-School set.
And this is in the context of the Abrahamic covenant being all about giving Abraham many descendants; so Israelites hearing the prophet imply that their next generation is going to be disowned due to their unfaithfulness would be quite shocking, seems to me.
I’d long been aware that there were prophets, with a few not even named, in the “historical books”.
I’d forgotten, or never really learned, that Hosea and Amos were the beginning of write-a-prophetic-book tradition.
Looking at them this way definitely gives me a new perspective on their prophecies, and the way that prophecy in general fits into the Biblical tradition.
Less that they started a tradition, probably, and more that they’re the earliest that are both written down and have been transmitted to us. I think there’s some speculation that the writing down might be associated with a shift from prophecy as a sort of a courtly thing to prophecy as things said to the public, or at least a shift of some prophecy.
In years past, Jaime Astorga (I saw you post the other day!) ran a weekly book club, where SSC would read either a full length novel or a short story. There was a spreadsheet containing all the stories that were read. My question:
Does anyone have access to that spreadsheet?
Barring that, what are people’s favorite short stories that are easily available online?
I want to do a sci-fi TV-Series with a climate change angle, solution oriented. Looking for collaborator for writing the screenplay. I especially need help with character development and keeping the story reasonably contained. I’m just a tech guy and can’t pull it off by myself. E-mail: deboer.johan76[At]gmail.com
It’s possible I’ll get a big production budget, but we have to start somewhere first. Are you interested Scott? Garland?
Could anyone recommend a good VPN for a US-based ISP? Preferably one that won’t sell my data to the highest bidder?
So, I recently attended WorldCon in San Jose. Given the amount of Culture War discussion there has been around it, I thought it might be useful to post my impressions, from that perspective.
On the one hand, I am now much more inclined to believe people claiming that the current Social Justice ideology is A) extremely prevalent at WorldCon(/in science fiction fandom?), and B) actively harmful to it. As a rule, at our local small sci-fi con, I can get 1-3 interesting choices of panels for a given hour. At WorldCon, I could get… 0-2. If I had not been filtering for SJ buzzwords, I could maybe have gotten 1-3; if I’d actually been interested in panels purely on SJ topics there would have been a lot more, but I wasn’t. (If I want to hear SJ ideas I can do that just fine without going to a big, expensive con.) WorldCon is enormous, has the opportunity to recruit amazing, well-known authors, and should really be better equipped to provide interesting panels than a small local sci-fi con. Furthermore, the panels that were on more traditional sci-fi themes tended to be badly overcrowded – I don’t know whether the SJ ones were also overcrowded, I didn’t look (I’d be curious if anyone else noticed). But I take that as at least mild evidence in favor of my panel preferences not being that unusual.
(To be fair to WorldCon, I did go to two really good panels. I got a chair in exactly zero, but I did get to go to both. And there was another panel I meant to go to that I heard was good; unfortunately, all the standing room filled up, and they stopped letting people in.)
But compared to last WorldCon I attended (Chicago, I think), I’m seeing a lot more culture war, and a lot less of anything interesting. I doubt I’ll attend in the future.
On the other hand…
The currently dominant side in the culture war is, IMO, scary. And at Worldcon, they’re pretty dominant. But that also means we’re looking at what they do when they are dominant, and I don’t think it’s as bad as it could be – or as a lot of people seem to fear it is – because…
I went to church services Sunday morning. They were in the con booklet, featured two priests – one Protestant, one Catholic – conducting the service together in order to provide for both communities, and nobody seemed at all tense. Christians are an outgroup to a lot of SJ, and they could easily have been less welcoming. But the services were in the booklet, like any other small-group activity. So… for anyone who’s been worried about that kind of thing – have a point of evidence against.
Did you attend the Hugo award ceremony, and if so what was the sense of the room? I’d heard very bad things about the 2016 ceremony, including firsthand from one of the nominees in attendance, and hadn’t looked into 2017. I would assume that with no Sad/Rabid Puppy nominees on the ballot, there would be less reason for overt hostility, but that still leaves the question of what took its place.
I did not. I am pretty conflict-averse and was generally trying to stay away from anything that felt potentially likely to have conflict. That said my reasons for mentally marking the Hugo Award Ceremony as that were purely from online content, I couldn’t tell you this way or that from anything at the con. (And award ceremonies aren’t really my thing anyway.) I know the dancing scheduled against it didn’t happen because that was where I tried to go and there was just about nobody there, so presumably the award ceremony was well-attended (that or they were all at the filk? Or gone home?) but that’s all I know.
If you’re able, I suggest you try Dragon Con next year instead for the opposite experience.
Did I follow that correctly? At many time slots, you could find only 1 topic that you might have found interesting, but you filtered it out because of SJ buzzwords? Probably you should have gone to one of those panels, just as a scouting expedition. If you did, I’m curious what you have to say about it.
A twist on the notion of replacing elections with sortition: The NY Times reports that at least 21 people have been nominated for the Queens Democratic Committee without their knowledge or consent. The reason, apparently, is that the local party machine is being challenged by an upstart reformist faction (see also the Crowley vs Ocasio-Cortez primary earlier this year) and the machine would rather have a committee full of random names from the voter roll than DSA activists.
I wonder how common this is, and how many of these seats routinely go unfilled. Paging Larry Kestenbaum, or anyone else who knows about this stuff.
Personal question here that I am trying to crowd-source broadly.
I would love to hear your intuitions and hopefully some fresh heuristics/perspectives on a major career decision. I am a mid-20s law student at a
toptop 6 school trying to decide which law firm to begin my career at. Included variables: geographic location, prestige, training, quality of life, exit options, personal connections, etc…
The main axis that I am considering this decision on is “moving to my smaller, home market and getting better training and enjoying life more” against “retaining maximum career/geographic flexibility and resume signaling power”.
Any thoughts?
Partly depends on how top you mean by top and how well you’ve done.
The victories here are relatively narrow. Can you plausibly get to the (federal) bench or the professoriate? If not, how plausible is high end in-house?
The answers to these questions are why what you mean by top matters so much. The legal industry is insanely credentialist. No matter what anyone has told you, T14 (which somehow ends up being like 19) doesn’t mean anything.
Anyway, if you didn’t go to Yale or at least were on law review at NYU you aren’t going to win the legal profession (judge, prof, gc). So your choices, at best, are: fool’s gold (biglaw) or a decent lifestyle practice. The latter is a much much better idea and you might as well get started right away.
My school is mildly stronger than NYU and clearly weaker than Yale. Top 10% of the class. Hard to project being a judge or professor, but CoA/good district court clerkship is very plausible.
I will admit that I was looking for more generic/outside view thoughts. I feel like I’m already seeing this decision a little bit too much through the law school lens.