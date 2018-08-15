THE JOYFUL REDUCTION OF UNCERTAINTY

Open Thread 108.25

Posted on August 15, 2018 by Scott Alexander

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever.

42 Responses to Open Thread 108.25

  1. pontifex says:
    August 15, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    More about Piketty.

    If I understand Piketty’s thesis correctly, he’s concerned that large differences in wealth will tend to be self-perpetuating, leading to ever-growing inequality. One way of looking at this is that it’s an inefficiency in capitalism. Alice and Bob are equally good capitalists, but Alice has $50,000 of capital, and Bob has 50 million. And therefore Alice will just keep “falling behind” in terms of income, or whatever other metric you want to use.

    It seems like the obvious experiment to do here is to give Alice a big bag of money and see what happens. And we have done this experiment over and over with lottery winners. It almost always seems to end with the lottery winners no better off than they were before. It seems like there is something else going on here besides just the mathematics of compound interest.

    Does this give us reason to be (more) skeptical about Piketty?

    • Evan Þ says:
      August 15, 2018 at 11:17 pm

      No real reason to be skeptical, IMO. Lottery winners aren’t the usual person of their asset level; normally, someone with 50 million dollars would be used to having that and maybe have the sort of habits that would lead him to keep accumulating money or at least keep the fortune intact – he might’ve gained those habits through earning his fortune, or maybe his also-rich parents taught them to him. A lottery winner isn’t like that. In fact, he’s much more likely to have bad monetary habits, because we know he plays the lottery.

      I’m somewhat skeptical of Piketty’s thesis, given that the US economy’s now much more volatile than most of the period he’s studied. But, lottery winners don’t give us any noticeable evidence against it.

  2. Wrong Species says:
    August 15, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    If wages and general economic growth improves in the United States in the next two years, will voters credit Trump for that? Would they be right to? And if they did, would Trump end up winning reelection?

    • marshwiggle says:
      August 15, 2018 at 7:32 pm

      If the past is any guide, yes, no, yes. But I can see how one could argue that Trump has changed the rules of the game.

    • The Nybbler says:
      August 15, 2018 at 8:10 pm

      Yes, partially, and yes. I say “partially” because while we can argue all day about whether various Trump policies have hurt or helped, it’s certain he could have done (and may still do) something stupid enough to screw everything up. Let the trade war get beyond “annoying”, for instance.

      • Wrong Species says:
        August 15, 2018 at 8:31 pm

        There is some reason to think that they would be justified beyond Trump not completely screwing up the economy. Many economists believe that corporate taxes are particularly distortionary. On the other hand, the economy has been very gradually getting better over the last few years. It could easily be just a coincidence.

    • Plumber says:
      August 15, 2018 at 9:13 pm

      If wages and general economic growth improves in the United States in the next two years, will voters credit Trump for that

      If it’s a little bit over two years then those who voted for him in 2016 will likely credit him, but few who didn’t vote for him will.

      If the economy mproves a lot in the six months before the election then he may be credited, if the “improved economy” actually increases many peoples disposable income. 

      Would they be right to?

      I doubt it, but I’m biased by my partisanship. 

      And if they did, would Trump end up winning reelection?

      If enough did, yes.

      Note: Few will actually change their votes, very few will vote for a political party in 2020 if they voted for the other party in 2016. 

      What changes is who bothers to vote.

      Watch how median disposable income has changed, especially two to six months before the election.

  3. Plumber says:
    August 15, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Any thoughts on the easiest to implement and/or the best policies to make housing more affordable in San Francisco and similar areas?

    • sandoratthezoo says:
      August 15, 2018 at 7:33 pm

      There aren’t any that offer more than marginal gain.

      We should end rent control and lower barriers to development, but no policy that is realistic to implement will have a dramatic effect. Even policies that are pretty unrealistic to implement are unlikely to have a dramatic effect.

      Housing will get cheaper in the Bay area when and if we see a prolonged tech or general economic slowdown.

      • sandoratthezoo says:
        August 15, 2018 at 10:11 pm

        Since nobody seems inclined to respond to me: let’s note that even if you magically convinced all the cities in the Bay Area to remove all height/density zoning (which is laughable), then your still have to contend with the following:

        1. The infrastructure of the Bay Area is already strained and clearly can not deal with doubling the number of residential and work units in the area.

        2. Anti-development folks will have lots of other tools that weren’t specifically designed to block density, but which can be repurposed to slow down development.

        3. There just isn’t enough construction capacity to dramatically increase the rate of development in the Bay Area above present rates, and developing more construction capacity is a slow process.

    • johan_larson says:
      August 15, 2018 at 7:43 pm

      I would go with allowing higher density construction in the areas the city is sprawling toward, and a dramatic expansion of the subway system, so commuting is more feasible. This might be achievable, since it lets the existing low-rise areas stay mostly as they are.

    • The Nybbler says:
      August 15, 2018 at 8:22 pm

      A 9.0 or above earthquake ought to do the job. A shift in weather patterns that makes the weather unpleasant. A change in tax or business law which makes it impractical for large companies to locate in the Bay Area. Those are demand side solutions

      Supply side would be to build the area from SF to San Jose up until prices stabilize or it looks like the Kowloon Walled City.

    • entobat says:
      August 15, 2018 at 8:34 pm

      Current property owners will never be in favor of new developments, and can you blame them? If I took out a $1 million mortgage on a house I sure wouldn’t be happy to see the property lose half its value. Plus, they’re shielded from the typical fallout (absurd property taxes they can’t afford on their absurdly priced houses) by Prop 13.

      With that in mind, the obvious solution is a two-front initiative: a government decree that more housing be built packaged with a buyback program for any current property owners at the old prices. The government commits to selling the properties back to the private sector (presumably at a heavy loss) in the relatively near future.

      On the one hand, this feels a lot like unconditional surrender to the current dominant political interests that are responsible for the bad choices that got us to where we are now. On the other hand, unconditional surrender becomes a lot more palatable once you admit that you’ve lost.

    • LesHapablap says:
      August 15, 2018 at 10:55 pm

      Similar areas:
      -Restrict AirBNB for obvious reasons
      -Teleportation technology or similar (hyper tube, personal drones, self-driving cars at least on the highway)
      -Break the link between school quality and home address
      -Build another complete city somewhere else. Which makes for another question: if you had lots of money to build a city from scratch in the US, where would you build it? Are there any prime locations for cities that haven’t already developed cities?

      • Mark Atwood says:
        August 15, 2018 at 11:16 pm

        I’ve stayed in a BUNCH of AirBnBs in SF and in the SF Bay Area. Absolutely none of them took any regular housing off the market.

        Unless “converted back half of a garage”, “10×20 shed in the back yard” and “basement bedroom with it’s own entrance” count as regular housing stock there now.

      • Evan Þ says:
        August 15, 2018 at 11:20 pm

        I’d build this new city somewhere in the Rust Belt, on the carcass of one of the decayed cities or larger towns we already have.

  4. Scott Alexander says:
    August 15, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    Last week I asked people to predict how the blog’s traffic has been doing over the past year.

    The answer is that it was getting better until about March, and has been getting gradually worse since then. Here’s a table (only measures hits to the front page, but is basically representative): http://slatestarcodex.com/blog_images/blogstats.png

    Everyone who predicted this said it was because there’s been less political stuff. The numbers don’t quite work out for that, but since everyone agreed on that, I’m going to guess I’m bad at understanding the numbers and they would work out if I were better at it.

    • tayfie says:
      August 15, 2018 at 8:05 pm

      Am I missing something? That picture doesn’t look like “getting better until March”, unless that is just a difference between the picture and the actual hits. At best I only see a gentle downward slope since last August. (Two culture warish topics right on the first)

      The data is too noisy for me to trust my eyeballs, but the yearly averages are still obviously going up steadily. You can probably credit @johan_larson with first post, best post.

      As for politics, any look at the media landscape of any time in history shows controversy = hits, but lest you itch for attention, be wary of inviting too many strangers into the secret club.

      • HeelBearCub says:
        August 15, 2018 at 8:13 pm

        Mmm, I think if you plotted that and did some regression, you’d see an inflection point. He had been on a steady growth trend with some spikes, peaking at 11M (I’m assuming), then several over 10k, but sliding since then.

        But that’s just eyeballing it.

    • Douglas Knight says:
      August 15, 2018 at 8:15 pm

      First, graph it.
      (date = year + month/12, which demonstrates the value of 0-indexing)

    • bean says:
      August 15, 2018 at 8:51 pm

      I guess I get to claim credit for being the first to predict that traffic would be down. I find it interesting that there wasn’t a correlation with politics/the “regret” tag, but I suppose it’s possible that there’s something else going on.

  5. johan_larson says:
    August 15, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    From the perspective of the West, what is the model Muslim country? Presumably this would be a country that is prosperous or getting there, orderly and non-corrupt, generally respectful of economic and personal freedom within Muslim views of such things, and on good terms with the West as a whole.

    Beirut? Turkey?

    • Toby Bartels says:
      August 15, 2018 at 7:51 pm

      Surely Indonesia, the country so nice that people forget that it's majority Muslim. Or Bosnia, is that majority Muslim? (ETA: Wikipedia says plurality but not quite majority.)

      ETA: Or Kosovo, if you count it. It was practically founded by the European Union; you don't get much more Western-oriented than that. Majority Muslim, although not to the degree that the official census suggests; not widely recognized, but de-facto independent for some time now.

    • The Nybbler says:
      August 15, 2018 at 8:14 pm

      Indonesia, though it’s quite corrupt. Turkey seems to be moving the wrong way, and Lebanon… uh, yeah, forget about it.

  6. Cariyaga says:
    August 15, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Any single player board game recommendations?

    Ones I’ve seen recommended:

    * Friday
    * Mage Knights
    * Spirit Island

    I enjoyed Friday, and have made note of the other two (haven’t yet gotten around to reading their rules too thoroughly)

    I particularly enjoy deckbuilders and games with strong strategy elements, though not to the point of determinism.

  7. tayfie says:
    August 15, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Filed under “where do I get these ideas”:

    Combining observations of the kinds of adults who enjoy animation with some personal introspection, I wonder if people on the autism spectrum like cartoons because the exaggerated emotional reactions are easier to interpret than other forms of media or real humans. This is pure conjecture and my observation could be explained by any number of other reasons, assuming I’ve identified a general pattern, but this feels like a major reason I, personally, am drawn to cartoons even though I don’t feel I have any problems picking up on emotional cues in other contexts.

  8. bean says:
    August 15, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    Today, Naval Gazing begins discussion of how battleships were protected from underwater damage.

    Also, a question. Does anyone still use the SSC notice of the latest Naval Gazing post? It’s been a while since I got more than a post or maybe two out of the announcement here, and I don’t want to clutter the OTs unnecessarily.

  9. entobat says:
    August 15, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    For Scott, related to the recent ADHD post:

    If you would like to make a credible precommitment to follow a given analysis strategy without putting a banner on top of your survey saying “BTW GUYS I AM INVESTIGATING SOME CLAIMS BY DR. SO-AND-SO ABOUT ADHD” you could publicly post the SHA-2 hash of a paragraph describing your intended strategy, which readers could later verify by hashing it themselves. This could be in the survey post itself, in a separate tweet / tumblr post, etc. This is a form of pre-registering your experiment without having an official board to pre-register it with.

    There are a variety of online tools to generate these hashes, e.g. here is the first one I found on Google.

    SHA-2 is one of the standard hash functions and is pretty well respected; based on current public knowledge it would be implausible for you to have two or more paragraph-length texts that generated the same hash, let alone that were all plausible English descriptions of analysis strategies for the same dataset. And if you had discovered some fundamental SHA-2 vulnerability you would probably use it to mine all the bitcoins before cheating at science on your blog.

    You could do a similar thing by encrypting the methods paragraph with your RSA private key (this is called “signing”), but my guess is you don’t have one of those and it would be kind of a hassle to set one up.

  10. Brad says:
    August 15, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Other than Georgist land taxes are there any other proposed strategies for reducing the deadweight losses caused by land rents? Leave to one side proposals that amount to undoing policies that make the situation worse, here I’m asking about positive interventions.

  11. Orpheus says:
    August 15, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    So…what are you reading now? (And don’t give me any cheeky “The SSC open thread” comments; I mean what book are you currently reading).

    • Mark Atwood says:
      August 15, 2018 at 10:44 pm

      Now? I’ve got three right now I’ve been switching between every chapter or so.

      * Uncommon Grounds: The History of Coffee and How It Transformed Our World
      * Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley
      * Alt-Hero

    • CatCube says:
      August 15, 2018 at 10:50 pm

      I’m rereading The Goblin Emperor by Kathrine Addison. It was recommended by somebody here in one of the OTs a while back. I can’t say that the story is great or that the writing is exceptional, but I’m rereading it for the same reason I read The Martian multiple times: I like spending time with this character.

    • Nancy Lebovitz says:
      August 15, 2018 at 11:04 pm

      Semiosis by Sue Burke.

      Science fiction novel about an isolated colony on a planet with intelligent plants.

      I think of it as somewhat old style, since a lot of the fun is watching the implications of an idea. Also, it’s restful because the author’s politics aren’t obvious.

    • JulieK says:
      August 15, 2018 at 11:13 pm

      I recently caught up one the three latest Vorkosigan novels. I found them a mixed bag; Captain Vorpatril’s Alliance was quite good, but Cryoburn was blah and Gentleman Jole and the Red Queen had no plot.

