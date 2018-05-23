Open Thread 102.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Let’s set up a long-term discussion, stolen from Shamus Young:
What if you could send a package (let’s say suitcase-sized) to [any year in the past]? It will arrive at today’s date, minus however many years. You can have it sent to whomever you like, but you can’t personally hang around and make sure it gets used properly. There’s nothing about this delivery that will convince the recipient that this package is from the future. There won’t be any flashing lights or vortexes or portals for them to see. All they see is the package on their doorstep, and they have no special knowledge of this experiment or your efforts. It’s up to your packaging to motivate the people of 1977 or whatever to open it and pay attention to the contents.
You also can’t enlist any large-scale help to fill this suitcase. You can’t call on NASA, or launch a “Help Save the Romans” Kickstarter. You don’t magically have access to classified data or government funding. Filling this suitcase comes down to you, your wits, and however much you’re willing to put on your credit card. (If you’re well-off then maybe limit yourself to 10k in spending, just so you’re working on the same problem as the rest of us.) For the purpose of the exercise, imagine you have a way to send the package, but there’s no way to prove this to anyone here in 2017.
What do you put in the package? What items or information will benefit them most? How will you get that information, how will you package it, and how will you entice the recipient to take it seriously?
I don’t want people to respond with what’s in their package just yet, I just want folk to think about. To sum up, the questions we’re trying to answer:
1)Who gets the package?
2)How will you entice this person to examine the package, take it seriously, and act according ot your wishes?
3)How do you store information in the suitcase? What format do you use?
4)What information do you send?
Don’t answer just yet! Whatever half-baked ideas you came up with in the course of reading this, they’ll be better if you take a few days until OT102.5 or whatever (plus it’ll give y’all something to discuss besides culture war). Think about hte problem. Talk it over. The more time you give it, the more complete your plan will be.
A couple of ideas that could slot into pretty much any plan.
1. The first information the recipient sees should be immediately verifiable, so you can convince them that it’s real. Bonus points for being profitable to the recipient. A sports almanac is a good choice, but if that’s not an option, send it to the day before a major historical event (“Tomorrow, Gaius Julius Caesar will be stabbed 23 times outside the Senate…”).
2. For information storage, a laptop will fit in a suitcase pretty easily. I’d go with the OLPC XO – it’s cheap, it’s durable, and if you include a solar charger, you can send it back to before electricity existed. Buy a USB stick to go with it, and now there’s basically no limit to the amount of information you can deliver.
You may want to pick a major historical event that isn’t seen as human-influenced. Predicting Caesar’s assassination could be “this is from the future” or “whoever sent this helped kill Caesar!”. Maybe being detailed enough will help, but how easy is it for them to tell that “exactly 23 stabs” wasn’t just the intended plan? You’ll likely need to include a bunch of things they can verify (this is why the almanac works well), and things they can’t affect while trying to verify.
Even worse if you’ve got someone who might be able to get word to Caesar in time, unless that was actually part of your goal.
Pick an astronomical event. It’s going to be pretty hard for you to have influenced the explosion of a supernova two days before it actually happens, or a comet that won’t get into telescope range for another week. Depending on the timing you could do something like include a photograph of a feature on an astronomical object a few days before a space probe happens to be photographing it.
Actually, you don’t need a prediction at all if you’re going to a reasonably modern time. Send a piece of consumer electronics that would have been beyond the state of the art at the time you’re sending it to. “This Nintendo Switch is beyond modern technology” is about as immediately verifiable as you can get.
Astronomical events are good, yeah, although it might weight the mind towards “aliens” a bit in the modern era.
Consumer electronics are also good: sending a Nintendo Switch even in the 90s would be astounding, and if it goes back to the 60s or so it’s just magic. Magic that’ll probably turn into a few leaps forward in tech along the way, if that’s your goal.
It’s probably going to go public fairly quickly though as your guy tries to verify what he’s seeing, so if your goal was to secretly advance a particular individual, you might not get that.
Plus, if you send it to an alternate timeline when Jonathan Swift actually implemented A Modest Proposal, you could have way more than one laptop per child.
Er, more than one laptop per Irish child… but we already have that anyways (I don’t know if we still have that if you only count the laptops in Ireland, but I would expect so.)
Seriously, I don’t need to think it over. I already know how I would answer:
1) The package is sent to myself, about 16 years in the past. (I know the exact address! How convenient.)
2) Knowing myself, I would examine the package without need for enticement. Just having a package from someone is enough. I already know I would take it seriously and act on it, because it would simply be a package, and I’m used to seeing packages and have even received a few in my day.
3) The suitcase would contain a letter.
4) Let’s just say the letter would contain some information and advice for 16 year-old me.
No lottery numbers or recommended stocks to buy? “Mine some bitcoins. Now.”
I just wish I had gotten into my career earlier; the information and advice would pertain to that, and would be crafted in a way I know I would take to heart. I like my life, I wouldn’t want to make any changes much more drastic than that.
“Buy a Bitcoin, just like Moldbug tells you to.”
We think very much alike.
After the obvious sports almanac or whatever to get them to pay cursory attention, I’d give them information a few decades ahead that is either verifiable or obvious in retrospect, as well as preferably having practical use. Especially things where you wonder why they did things suboptimally for so long.
Things like mathematical proofs and descriptions/diagrams of inventions that were about to be made.
I’m not sure how far I’d send things back, but contenders for this information include:
Calculus and Keplerian motion, the cubic formula, prussian blue, vulcanised rubber, stainless steel, wet compass, slide rule, advanced escapement, astrolabe, tele/microscope, barometer, Watt (as opposed to Newcomen) engine, hot air balloon, sewing machine, screw propeller, steam hammer etc.
I get the idea of just generally sending back a lot of science/math/technology, but I’m curious: Why the cubic formula?
Here’s an interesting question: How do you get people in the past to do things like end slavery earlier? One answer is that you just let your technology dump do the work for you, and hope that increasing prosperity leads to more progressive attitudes. But it would be better if there was a way to be more certain.
Assuming there was extra space on the hard drive, I’d also send back some of our art/music/culture in general. Since the cultural progression of the past after the package has been introduced will probably diverge from our own, it would be nice for the people in the past if they had a sample of the best cultural works from our own time to look at. Things like books and music would probably transfer over the best. (The reason I say this is that even with instructions, it would probably be many years between which the original computer sent into the past breaks down, and when the people in the past would be capable of making a computer of their own. During this time, all information would have to be copied over in the form of books.)
Ooh, I do like that thought: what if you sent a Tchaikovsky or just a Beethoven music score to Haydn or Mozart? Give them some jazz sheet music? Famous later concertos?
Not to fight the hypothetical, but sending anything back in time is surely going to affect my present, likely in ways that prevent my existence, and, paradoxes aside, I kinda like being. So real me wouldn’t do it.
Ignoring that, let’s say–oh, okay, we can hold off on my actual initial idea.
So, presumably we are trying to make a better present, right? Or at least help a lot of people along the way.
I think that rather than trying to kickstart the information age with a tech info dump or something, we can tell a story convincingly enough that it would cause people to change take action even if they thought it was an unconvincing fiction and prevent certain tragedies, especially if the potential recipients probably suspect something along the lines was possible but did have an idea about the magnitude.
Really, you can do whatever you want. I’m envisioning a sort of Back to the Future-type time travel, where you can alter the timeline, but still participate in it. If you accidentally erase your own existence, you get a suitably dramatic period of time to correct your mistake instead of disappearing in a puff of logic.
For number 1, I’m fairly confident that I would send the package as far back as possible. Here, “possible” means that the people in the past can still understand whatever I write on the package. If I’m not allowed to use any outside help with translation, this might be around as far back as Shakespeare’s time. I can occasionally understand Shakespearian English, but any farther back, and I’m concerned anything I write will be hopelessly difficult to understand. I would probably send the package to Isaac Newton or some similar figure: a fairly influential, educated, English speaking person.
Making the package interesting would be as easy as putting some red and blue LEDs on it. I would market the package as some kind of magical object, which contains instructions for becoming proficient in Alchemy. (one of Newton’s interests) (Saying this wouldn’t even be too far from the truth, since I’m planning to include lots of information about science and technology.)
For information storage, I would go with beleester’s laptop idea. I’d also include a physical book with instructions for how to use the laptop. Probably the book would also contain a few relevant historical predictions to establish legitimacy.
I’m still thinking about the rest of the questions, but here’s one final, kind of cheatery idea: I would put a variety of sensors on the package that are set to record data as it is sent into the past. Once society has advanced to the point where they can understand that the package was sent from the future, they might find that data very useful in reverse engineering time travel. 🙂
I was thinking of dropping edited modern instructional texts on things like chemistry, classical physics, calculus, and geography into the Andalusian libraries captured by the Aragonese and Castilians during the Reconquista of Spain. The subjects would be of clear practical use (encouraging uptake), would be within reach of the ability of scholars at the time to understand and validate, would be less likely than other subjects (such as astronomy or biology) to run afoul of theological dogma, and would move the state-of-the-art forward by centuries. The edits would be to remove obvious anachronisms, such as discussions of how various things were discovered, and to emphasize applications that would catch the interest of the target audience (e.g. gunnery ballistics for physics). The Andalusian libraries are chosen because they were already being mined as a trove of knowledge from a more technologically advanced culture, so they’d be very likely to be found, studied, and taken seriously.
The big problem here is language. For credibility, the works should really be written in Arabic, although you could probably get away with Latin, Greek, or Hebrew. And I don’t know more than a handful of words of any of those. The best I could do would be my very rusty modern Spanish or an attempt to approximate late Middle English.
It depends somewhat on what model of time you use. Are we talking single-timeline or branching-timeline? “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”/”Harry Potter episode 3” or “Back to the Future?”
Back to the Future is nearest to what I have in mind.
I’d try to find some way to save some lost texts: I’m thinking Mayan codices, or works of Punic literature. Something like that. I’d have a message translated into the relevant languages and sent to the house of some priestly-scholarly-type, and say that it comes with the full authority of Kukulkan or Ba’al or whoever would make them listen, and tell them to bury as many texts as they can in some location that would remain undisturbed over the years but where modern people would find it.
Of course, the butterfly effect being what it is, saving Punic literature might result in other things like the Táin or the Eddas being lost. Or the Nazis winning World War 2.
How will you identify who to send it to, and how do you ensure that they get the package? Then you’ve also got to think about finding an expert in ancient Maya or Punic (although a package written in Latin could probably be understood by a Carthaginian).
Finding experts on these languages isn’t that hard in the age of email. For Mayan, there’s Mark van Stone (who has a Youtube channel), and a bit of googling tells me that Robert Holmsted at the University of Toronto has published on the Punic language. It might take a little persuading, but if the premise of the thought experiment is “you have a time machine” then that doesn’t seem like much of a hurdle in comparison.
(Greek would probably work better than Latin, anyway. Hannibal could speak Greek, so I’m guessing it was mostly the language used for diplomacy between the Romans and Carthaginians.)
As for your other question: I dunno, man, I’d need some time to figure it out.
What assumptions, if any, are you making about time travel paradoxes? If I manage to prevent WWI, which seems like one possible objective, the world will change and the timeline I sent it from will no longer exist.
Do we assume multiple branching lines, so my timeline is still there to sent the package from and my life continues in that timeline, so that the only benefit I get is the knowledge that I tried, perhaps successfully, to prevent WWI in another time line?
Or do we assume that I somehow become the person I would have been in the new timeline?
For a potentially large effect send the package to Alexander, or possibly his physician, a week or so before his final illness, with contents sufficient to persuade him to believe in it and including a collection of antibiotics and diagnostic instructions. Getting enough antibiotics to do the job without a prescription would be tricky, and I would have to hire someone to translate everything into ancient Greek, but Fiverr probably has someone who would do that within my budget. Do the Indian mail order places carry a significant range of antibiotics?
Easier if I happened to be a physician.
How might WW1 be prevented?
Shooting that flippin’ Serb?
I’ve been thinking along the same lines, but I don’t think it works. Most history I’ve read suggests that pre-WWI Europe was dry grass waiting for a spark. I can protect Archduke Ferdinand easily, but then I don’t know what the next spark will be.
Destroying Al Qaeda pre-2001 struck me as more promising. It should be easy to do: the Clinton CIA was already trying, and I could make them much more effective with information from the future. And I don’t think there was another terror network ready to replace them as a casus belli. But it does strike me as thinking small — the GWOT isn’t nearly the catastrophe that WWI is.
Maybe, if enough people at the top of the various governments realized how bad it was going to be … . So you send one of them c. 1912 a package which includes enough testable information about the next couple of years, information about things that won’t be affected by the response to your package, so they can prove to others that your information is reliable.
Plus perhaps some gadgets or antibiotics to help make the point that this really is from the future.
Would that sort of thing encourage them to avoid war, or to prepare harder for war, especially now that they have a glimpse at some advanced technologies?
On the other hand, if you gave someone in 1912 a laptop and solar panel, would they have the tools and knowledge to take it apart in a meaningful and instructive way? I imagine even the large soldered components on a motherboard would be pretty inscrutable.
Wasn’t there a discussion on SSC recently that if WWI had been either moved up or delayed a few years the number of casualities would probably be much less? I don’t remember the specifics so not sure how to search for it, but this sort of influence might be easier than preventing war altogether.
(Also to look into: even if you can’t prevent WWI, influencing it or events around it to prevent USSR or the rise of Nazi Germany.)
@ dodrian — the laptop question actually seems really interesting to me in how it depends to the history of electrical engineering. I don’t know enough about the history (or probably about modern laptops) to be confident in my answer, but I think they could probably learn a lot from the batter, speakers, and peripheral systems even if the actual chips were inscrutable. You’d also definitely want to send more than one so they can learn things from breaking it! And you could probably help bridge understanding by sending older technology too (although idk if you can get vintage transistor stuff on this budget — maybe old 1950s/60s radios?)
You experience the new timeline, and presumably the timeline must be self-consistent – so it’s impossible to make any change that would prevent time travel being invented, for example.
But since the version of you in the new timeline never knew about the old timeline he had no reason to send back the particular package that changed things from the old to the new.
Does the package include instructions to duplicate it and send it back, even though its contents make no sense in terms of the historical facts the new you knows?
Oh by the way, this is pretty much the premise of Pastwatch; people in the future are able to view the past, and then send items back. They want to alleviate as much historical suffering as possible. The subtitle gives away the pivotal historical point chosen: the Redemption of Christopher Columbus. They do cheat, and send people, but only after discovering their timeline is the result of a prior interference along the lines of what you propose.
This is going to depend very strongly on the rules of time travel involved, e.g. whether I am creating a new branch universe for other people to live in or whether I have to worry about editing myself out of existence in this one. Any hints you’d care to give on that point?
Whatever you think is more interesting, honestly. What I had in mind was something akin to Back to the Future – there is a single, editable timeline, but if you accidentally paradox yourself out of existence, you start to fade dramatically away over a period of time juuust long enough for you to attempt to correct your error, rather than disappearing in a puff of logic.
However, if the multiverse model gives you more freedom of action to make a more interesting suitcase, by all means go with that.
Seeds for genetically engineered wheat, sent back a few centuries, might be a good choice. The existing population will know how to farm, so the skills to use them are there; the increased yields and hardiness will make everyone want them; and they will reproduce themselves so the suitcase limit isn’t terrible. There is no obvious historical event this will alter, but it should save millions of deaths from hunger.
2)How will you entice this person to examine the package, take it seriously, and act according ot your wishes?
Simply writing on the outside “This suitcase is from the future” would be enough enticement for someone to open it.
To prove its origins, I’d include a written list of all major earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, earthquake-caused tsunamis, and meteor strikes that are going to happen. I doubt they could be “butterflied away” like meteorological disasters or human-caused disaster could be.
Depending on how far back the suitcase is being sent and how advanced their telescopes are, you could also prove its authenticity by providing detailed information about the orbits of planets and other celestial bodies that they hadn’t discovered yet.
3)How do you store information in the suitcase? What format do you use?
If sending it to the pre-computer age, I’d print everything on microfilm and would include basic viewing equipment like a magnifier. If the suitcase is sent to a smart person, he should be able to figure it all out.
The Encyclopedia Britannica on microfilm might take up half the volume of the suitcase.
Is anybody watching AMC’s wuxia series, Into the Badlands? If you like the idea of a beautifully shot wire-fu martial arts series with some solid acting, I strongly recommend it. The show has gotten better every season, both with the addition of Nick Frost and with the de-emphasis or death of various of the less successful characters. It’s still not much on realism, but if you like wuxia, definitely give it a try.
Yes! I just finished season 2 (all I can get on Netflix as yet). It’s pretty fantastic.
I’m glad to hear there are other fans! After the Expanse’s (hopefully) close call, I’m inclined to be more of an evangelist for thinly watched shows. I’m trying to talk it up wherever I can – it’s really good, and I’d love to see a Season 4.
The amazing thing is how well Nick Frost works in the show, and how well he fits into the Journey to the West character structure.
Through season 2, Frost’s story seems to be the hidden central narrative. Everyone else seems to be playing the same Badlands game from a slightly different angle, and I’m not sure where any of the other timelines are going to go – each is either too neatly tied up or too open-ended or too fluid to predict.
Don’t spoil season 3! Unless you know a way I can watch it without cable.
I really need to read Journey to the West. It’s such a touchstone for Asian cinema/TV/literature. I feel like a lot of the symbolism is flying past me.
All I will say is that IMHO, Season 3 is even better than 2, by a lot. People who noped out of this show early (but like or can stand wuxia) should check it out again.
Anyone getting inundated with telemarketers/fraud calls? What have you done about it that was successful?
Putting my phone number on the FCC “Do Not Call” registry was a joke. Completely ineffective.
Short of paying for NoMoRoBo or another service that blocks fraudulent calls, there’s really no good solution. I happen to live in an area code that doesn’t match my phone’s, so if I don’t know the number I make a habit of picking up only calls that’re local to my area code of residence, but that’s an 80% solution at best.
I had a wave of them that lasted a year or two and now they’ve sort of died off.
I did keep asking to get put on Do Not Call lists but I have no idea if that was what did it.
My landline has a web interface where I can block numbers. See if yours does.
As for mobile phones, no idea.
Any smartphone is going to be capable of blocking numbers, but blocking numbers doesn’t do anything because modern telemarketers will almost never call you twice from the same number. Caller ID is very easy to spoof, and spoofing is almost mandatory if you’re using VoIP, as a lot of telemarketer outfits are. They don’t need to repeat themselves, so they don’t.
I seem to get quite a few calls from the same number before it changes. Maybe they don’t change the number until I pick up? I don’t know.
Also, I get very few telemarketers and many robocalls/scams (here in Canada warrants for arrested due to not filing your tax return is a new one). That may make a difference.
Turned on blocking mode on my mobile phone so only people on my contacts list can reach me.
My dad had to change his phone number because of telemarketers calling his home phone.
Changing your phone number probably won’t help. I have a burner number that has only existed for a month, and I get scam calls on it.
You could get a prepaid phone from another country. Particularly one which has lots of immigrants and networks that cater to international callers, like Norway’s MyCall. If anyone speaking gibberish calls, it’s a scammer, and you can hang up.
I’ve had relatively good luck with the app Should I Answer? for Android – you can set it either to block specific calls, to block any calls that have been blacklisted by other users, or to sent all calls that aren’t in your contacts straight to voicemail. The last one was too extreme for me, but would probably work.
Worse, an old woman called me saying “I know what you’ve done. I’m calling the police.” After this person hung up, I called the police and gave them this women’s phone number from my caller ID. Later that day someone else called me and said he had gotten a spam call with my name and number on the caller ID. All three of us have the same area code. My telephone provider (Comcast) said there was nothing they could do about this.
I too have this problem. I have a Denver area code, but live in PDX. I get 2 – 3 calls daily from a number one digit off from mine, as though that is going to get me to trust the number, I guess? It’s always one of the last 4 digits that is different, and just one of them… which has made it easy to ignore the spam. I’ve reported the calls to the CO SoS, since they’re coming from Colorado numbers… I strongly doubt that they are doing anything.
Bay-area-specific, personals
Hi,
I’m in Berkeley for about 3 weeks (normally living in Prague). I’d definitely like to meet some of you, however, I’m not part of the local social network, so it may be difficult to get in touch with people. Hence posting here… (I’m also somewhat introverted and not native English speaker, which creates a bit of barrier)
I’m currently working on these….
1. strategy and developement of Effective Altruism in the Czech Republic
2. somewhat technical AI alignment topic – an attempt to include an information-theoretic bounded rationality model in inverse reinforcement learning.
I guess e.g. speaking with people at CHAI could be useful
3. thinking about structure of EA movement and community in Europe
4. I’m co-organizing two events intended to help bring talent into AI safety: the second run of AI safety camp, and an Summer School on Human-aligned AI, both in Prague
5. I’m helping with effectivethesis.com project, attempting to create a two-side market for EA aligned thesis topics
If anything of the above seems an interesting topic to you, please contact me (I’m at jk at ks dot cz)
Also if you happen to like good tea 😀
Some of the more specific questions I have in mind.
Community
– in building EA/rationality/xrisk/… community and organizations in Prague, what to copy and what to avoid?
AI
– what people are working on, and what are their general models? We hope to be able to create a new xrisk research institution in Prague in approximately a year, and obviously, it would be good to be well synchronized. I generally follow the public discussion and published papers, but there still seems to be a bunch of implicit knowledge and thoughts not shared publicly
There is a South Bay meetup on June 9th if you are still around then.
You might want to go to REACH – you can find the event schedule on their calendar. I might be there tonight a little.
As promised – the first installment of me talking about the thing I am technically most qualified to talk about, the Bible and Biblical scholarship. Caveat: this is about secular scholarship, not meaning, interpretation, etc. If I touch on those things, it will be in the interests of discussing the secular scholarship. Other caveat: I’m qualified in the sense that I did a master’s degree, so I’m not some distinguished professor, but I spent lots of time around distinguished professors. In writing this I’m aiming at something in the ballpark of “200-level survey course” for complexity and depth. I will answer questions to the best of my ability, and at the end of every post I’ll list any topics I noted while writing this but didn’t go into. I’m not going to do much summarizing of the Bible; it’s not hard to find a copy. If you want to read along, I recommend an NRSV; it’s the scholar’s choice by and large – but most any modern translation that isn’t a paraphrase and doesn’t try to update it to today’s slang will be good enough.
A word about terminology: when I say “the Bible”, I mean the Hebrew Bible plus the New Testament. The Hebrew Bible is sometimes called the Tanakh; this is an acronym for the Torah (Law), Neviim (Prophets), and Ketuvim (Writings) (you can transliterate Hebrew in other ways; it doesn’t really matter). The Old Testament such as you’d find in a Christian Bible is different; the books are organized differently by different denominations and some add books you won’t find in the Hebrew Bible. Christians sometimes call the Torah the Pentateuch – because there’s five books in it (Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, and Deuteronomy). I’m going to use the standard Christian names, because that’s the norm in scholarship and it will get confusing otherwise. I can get into issues of translation and language if people want, but that gets a bit into specialist territory (plus, to be frank, my Greek has decayed and my Hebrew was never any good anyway).
With that out of the way, our first installment will look at the creation stories in Genesis 1-4. That’s right, stories plural. I’ll use that to springboard into a brief discussion of the four sources most scholars think make up the Torah/Pentateuch, two of which you see in the creation stories. This gets us quickly into something we’re going to see again and again: the Bible is a collection of different works by different people in different times and places. It’s not one consistent whole.
So, let’s start at the beginning. Get your Bible out and read the first three chapters of Genesis. Pretend you have never read this before – in fact, pretend you don’t know what Judaism is, or what Christianity is; just pretend you don’t know any of that stuff. The immediately noticeable element, what jumps out at me at least, is that there are two creation stories.
The first creation story runs from Genesis 1:1 to the first half of 2:4. God methodically creates everything over a period of seven days. The story is fairly regular and formulaic – God repeatedly observes things and sees that they are good; the going of each day and the coming of the next day is repeated each time. God creates humanity on the sixth day, both male and female, and gives them dominion over living creatures, then indicates that vegetation (created back on the third day) is meant for them and the animals (on the sixth day, these things are observed to be very good). On the seventh day, God rests, having finished creating everything. It’s all very organized.
The second creation story is different: it’s much less formulaic, for one thing. For another, its emphasis is very different: it’s far more human-focused. 2:4b begins by briefly mentioning that God had made the earth and the heavens, but then the second story begins almost immediately to talk about the creation of humanity. God makes a man from the dust of the ground (there’s a bit of a pun here, adam meaning “man” or “human being” and adamah meaning “ground”). God plants a garden in Eden, puts the man there to till and keep it, and tells him he can eat whatever he wants, except for one particular tree – that of the knowledge of good and evil – if he eats it he’ll die. God goes on to make animals to be “a helper as his partner” – the man names them, but a helper/partner is not found. God puts the man to sleep, takes one of his ribs, and makes a woman. Presumably, you know the rest of this story – a crafty talking serpent, more clever than the other animals God made, convinces the woman, and through her the man, to eat the fruit of the tree they were told not to eat. The two humans realize they are naked and become ashamed; they hide from God, who figures out what they’ve done. He curses first the serpent and then the humans (it is only at this point, at 3:20, that the man names his wife Eve – “Eve” being similar to the Hebrew word for “living”; at 3:16 the woman was cursed to suffer pain in childbirth and to desire her husband, who will rule over her). Following this, God clothes the humans and – fearing that man, who knows good and evil, might eat from the tree of life, thus living forever – and kicks them out of the Garden, to till the soil (the man was cursed to have to work for food until the day he dies back in 3:17-19).
The stories are arranged in such a way that the second follows the first, but they are clearly not the same story – there are inconsistencies in the timing of creation. Beyond that, the stories are very different in their style – as noted above; the formulaic, organized creation of the world, versus a far more colourful (and frankly, more fun) story featuring far more anthropomorphic God who almost seems to be experimenting (for example, creating animals to be partner to the man, and creating a woman after realizing the animals aren’t sufficient). God even can, it seems, be fooled: the man and woman hide from God; God does not know where they are and has to call out. This story also thinks a lot more about good and evil – where in the first story, God sees that things are good repeatedly, in the second story, the first humans are snookered into breaking the rules by a talking serpent (who was also made by God, at least going by the book without extra scholarship).
So, what’s going on? Traditionally, the authorship of the Torah was ascribed to Moses; at a minimum, the Torah was associated heavily with Moses. At least early as the twelfth century CE, scholars started to question this. Over time, really solidifying by the eighteenth century, scholars (with time, primarily Germans) developed what is called the Documentary Hypothesis. While the Documentary Hypothesis has been challenged, and has been recognized to be heavily speculative, it is more or less accepted by scholars today. Of course, they still argue about it, because there’s nothing scholars love more than a problem that can’t be solved. Keeps them in business.
The source that scholars mostly hold to be responsible for 1-2:4a is known as the “Priestly” source, or P. Outside of this, the P source is very heavy in Leviticus, as are the bits in Exodus that go into detail about the tabernacle. The P source is big on formulaic constructions and genealogy and thinks ritual observances and covenants are very important; compared to the other strands, P is not into fantastical elements. The source responsible for most of chapter 2 of Genesis and all of the story in chapter 3 is known as the J source – the “Yahwist” (“Jahwist” in German), because this source refers to God as YHWH (although not the only source to use this name). J has a lot of stories that are really good as stories – J is more fun than P. J is quite universalistic (eg Genesis 12:3), and is very big on promises that are fulfilled later (Abraham’s call in chapter 12 and the covenant in chapter 15 are often ascribed to J) – for these reasons, Christians have frequently paid a lot of attention to elements scholars tend to ascribe to the J source.
There are two other sources who appear in the Torah, although generally scholars don’t think they appear in the chapters considered here. The D source is the Deuteronomist, who scholars tend to think is primarily or entirely found in (unsurprisingly) Deuteronomy. The Deuteronomist really cares about the covenant, and about the idea that God loves Israel – so Israel must love God. Finally, the E source. The E source is so called because it uses the word “Elohim” for God. E is very big on revelation through dreams, thinks a lot about guilt and innocence, and emphasizes the “fear of God.” There is scholarly controversy some passages – should they be assigned to E or J?
For the purposes of this series, we will trust the 19th century Germans and assume that this breakdown of four sources is more or less correct. The Torah specifically and the Bible as a whole consists of multiple strands woven together over time. Importantly, we must not consider this to be some kind of dumb mistake. The people who did this knew what they were doing; it’s not a situation of “ah, a sloppy editing job”. They kept multiple stories because having multiple stories was important to them; you might as well criticize a historian who has on her bookshelf several books on the same topic that don’t agree with each other. If we are seized by a need that things be consistent and easy to understand, that’s our problem.
So, to recap the creation stories and a bit of the scholarship: there’s two of them, and this is because they come from two different sources, out of four different sources in the Torah. The Bible has a lot of this; it will get really heavy when we hit the Gospels in the New Testament. Next up: the histories in the Torah and how they line up with what we actually know about history (one post or more; I don’t know yet). The next post should be next week or the week after that.
EDIT: This has been through a couple of proofreaders, but if I screwed anything up, let me know in the next fifty minutes or so. A little more to follow.
There’s also some stuff I left out for space/laziness reasons. If people want I can do a little research, or just regurgitate some more information. Stuff I glossed over or skipped entirely:
-comparative Ancient Near East creation stories.
-the nature of God: there is some speculation that the earliest sources differed on the degree to which God created everything, to whether there was one God plus other gods who weren’t as cool, etc.
-more about the documentary hypothesis: textual fragments, Germans. More about he specific methods of biblical criticism. Dating of sources. This gets a little heavy.
-the names of God (or, if one prefers, G-d) as used in the different sources. This gets confusing, and will require more research: I’ll have to bust out some old books and try to remember the Hebrew alphabet.
-more on the documentary hypothesis: textual fragments, lots of Germans, blah blah blah. More about the specific methods of biblical criticism. The dates of the sources. This stuff gets a little heavy.
-the names of God as used in the different sources. This can be confusing, and will probably require me to bust out some books I haven’t read in a while and try to remember the Hebrew alphabet.
Also, thanks to bean for proofreading. Also also, sources upon request.
Where can I read more about this? It sounds interesting.
For the short version, there’s more about this in my old Hebrew Bible textbook – if you’re requesting it I can whip something together probably for later today. For the long version, I can supply bibliography from same.
Book, webpage, or summary would all be fine. I’m not sure I’m up to reading a full bibliography’s worth of books, though.
OK, so, very simple (and spotty) summary of ANE creation myths, etc.
Let’s look at the Mesopotamians, the Canaanites, and the Egyptians. They provide important context for the Bible. Note that this is a very, very basic summary of the “Intro to the Hebrew Bible” version of ANE mythology. Hopefully somebody here knows a bit more and can correct anywhere I’ve said anything grotesquely wrong.
The first Mesopotamian creation story is the Atrahasis story. The story begins with an entire society of gods, with a hierarchy. Some gods were worker gods, upon whom the labour of agriculture was imposed. These gods rebelled, leading the senior gods to create humanity in order to do that work. Later, after 600 years, humanity has multiplied, and their noise annoys the gods – so they send a plague to reduce humanity. One man, a wise man called Atrahasis (the name means “very wise”) is advised by the god Enki (a high god who has as his domain waters beneath the earth) to have humanity only sacrifice to the god controlling the plague – who relents. This repeats at 600 year intervals (with Enki advising Atrahasis in dreams after the gods tell him to stop advising him), until finally the gods send a flood to wipe humanity off the face of the earth. Enki tells Atrahasis to build a boat big enough to ride out the flood. He does this, and after this, makes an offering in thanksgiving. The gods snipe at each other over the flood, Atrahasis’ survival, etc, but in the end, decide to control the human population by making some women barren, by causing some children to die in childhood, and having some priestesses not have children.
The comparison to the Biblical flood story is pretty obvious. Looking specifically at Biblical creation stories, compared even to the J creation story, the gods are very anthropomorphic. There’s also a whole society of gods – obviously, not in the Bible. There’s much less care for morality: the gods try to reduce humanity’s numbers simply because of overpopulation. Scholars think that this story was put together from various traditional materials – so, another parallel there.
The second one is the Enuma Elish. This one was composed later than the Atrahasis story. It concerns the primordial time before the gods were created by the primordial pair, Apsu and Tiamat. The gods, however, create a tumult (compare to humans in the story previous). Apsu decides to try and get rid of the gods, but one, Ea, puts him to sleep and kills him. He then creates two new gods, Bel and Marduk. Marduk ends up battling with Tiamat (who also seeks to destroy the young gods) winning in the end, and is made king of the gods. Marduk and the other gods then create humanity to do the work the gods were doing. The story corresponds to the rise of Babylon as a power and the rise of a powerful monarchy, but it’s not just a political allegory – it’s also about subduing nature. Like the Atrahasis story, it’s pretty amoral: Tiamat isn’t evil, but she is dangerous. It also draws on older stories in a similar way.
Then there’s Canaanite mythology. Our understanding of it isn’t as good as what we know of the Mesopotamian mythology. There are some Ugaritic tablets which, at least, feature the gods ascribed to the Canaanites in the Bible. We don’t have a creation story from them as such, but we do have a story that sort of explains how things came to be the way they were. The most important god in the sources we have is Baal, who achieves victory in a conflict between gods and the forces of water and death, and is established as the king. Like the above stories, it’s amoral: Baal doesn’t overcome evil forces, he overcomes dangerous forces of nature.
The Egyptian creation stories feature multiple versions, with creation ascribed to various different gods depending on which story you look at. There’s much less conflict than in the Mesopotamian and Canaanite stories – the major conflict is between Horus and Seth. Seth murders his brother, Osiris; Osiris’ widow (also his sister) takes his body and conceives Horus. Horus eventually defeats Seth. The pharaoh came to be regarded as Horus incarnate, and Osiris became the god associated with the dead and with eternal life. The Egyptians were really into the idea of life after death (it’s the major thing popularly known about them: pyramids, mummies, etc).
So this overview of creation stories (well, not entirely creation stories) hopefully gives a little context for the world that the material that would become the Hebrew Bible developed in.
Thanks!
Since you mention non Jewish myths Genesis draws on, I’ve got a question. How would these stories been incorporated into Jewish beliefs and become monotheist, given that Judaism is pretty anti-pagan?
It’s not so much that Genesis drew upon them, except maybe for the flood story. It’s that, this is the context within which the stories we have now in Genesis emerged. There are, however, some scholars who speculate that there are signs that kinda-pagan-ish, less-strictly-monotheist stuff got scrubbed out of the Bible as we have it now at some point in the editing process, so to speak. I can do a little bit on that if people want; it sorta comes up briefly in the patriarchal history a bit later on too.
As I remember it (from class, not direct observation) the Genesis accounts have some apparently intended references to the stories of the surrounded cultures for juxtaposition. For example, in Genesis 1, God is seen hovering over choatic waters, which is what Tiamat is associated with.
How to tell when your mythmakers had children who wouldn’t leave the nest…
In reference to the post about Genesis drawing on pagan stories, here’s a question: I think I remember reading online somewhere that Elohim has the usual Hebrew masculine-plural ending (-im, yod-mem) which is evidence for an earlier polytheistic belief system. Is this proper scholarship, or just a quirk of grammar?
@dark orchid
That’s one of the things I could write about that would take a bit more research – I’ve got a book the thesis of which, as I understand it, is that the Genesis creation stories and some other elements have holdovers from earlier stories where God wasn’t the only god, just the best one, where there was a “heavenly court”, where God was not 100% responsible for creation, etc.
@Randy: my very vague memory of studying this briefly and long ago is that there are also references to God (I can’t remember if the term used is the one we translate as ‘God’, ‘the LORD’ or ‘the Almighty’ and as dnd says it may matter) somehow fighting and defeating the chaotic sea. Or possibly a chaotic sea monster, or possibly the two are blurred. In fact I think there are hints this is an early account of creation (‘created order out of chaos by defeating the massive Kraken’).
I am looking forward to this, particularly the Old Testament bits. I’ve studied the New Testament while receiving my bachelor’s, but the TNK stuff is all new to me.
one question I do have – why is so much Biblical scholarship dependent upon 19th century Germans? You run into this in New Testament studies, too.
19th century Germans seem to have had their fingers in a lot of scholarship pies. I’m not really sure why; I’m sure there’s an answer, but I don’t know it.
I think in this case, they were simply the first who dared to apply the new Enlightenment thinking to sacred texts – and a community formed around that.
There were earlier scholars, though. There’s also other, unconnected fields that are chock full of Germans. Maybe Germans just have a knack for scholarship?
I loved this stuff back when we covered it in school in religious education. Looking forward to more.
When scholars say four sources, do they mean that we can say with some confidence that somewhere in the past there were four people who are the individual authors of these sections, or is it more likely that these different sections came out of communities/time periods/scholarly traditions and were later accepted by the community? I don’t know why, but the idea that only four people wrote The Old Testament is pretty shocking to me, I’d always assumed it was built off the writings/stories of hundreds of people.
The latter, more or less. And this isn’t the entirety of the Hebrew Bible – just the Torah section. The parts of the Bible we can be most confident had one original author not taking earlier stuff and putting it together are probably the authentic Pauline letters.
EDIT: I’m simplifying a bit; this is the sort of thing scholars argue over.
Thank you!
I know you said you taking this as a premise but I would love this to be the departure point:
What evidence is there that the Bible was not codified by a single author e.g. Moses and instead by the four hands?
I find Documentary Hypothesis to be massively speculative and on close analysis there are a plethora of issues with it. ( I am happy delineate these as you go along the series and in general)
If you approach it from a theistic perspective their are at least two approaches in dealing with textual difficulties which I employ a combination of.
There are the specific textual resolutions of a tradtional type e.g. the Talmud.
There is also the broader approach that God (via Moses) did not write the text with a uniform style, rather he wrote in different hands so that multiple and varying messages would be communicated.
Full disclaimer if it wasn’t super obvious I am religous.
The evidence that the Torah was compiled by multiple authors/editors from multiple sources is the same as the evidence that this was the case in the Bible as a whole: it simply makes more sense than the alternative. The hypotheses are all just that – hypotheses – and I think that in general the scholarly consensus backs the least-bad hypothesis. The Documentary Hypothesis does indeed have issues, but other proposed solutions tend to have bigger issues. If you’d like I can give a little bit more of a summary – it’s just very complex; there’s a reason it took so long for scholars to hash out a “this is probably closest” consensus.
If you want to bring stuff up, sure. That would be great; this stuff is meant to be discussed. I love the scholarly-argument side of it. One of my favourite professors thinks Jesus wasn’t an apocalypticist – I think that’s a strange view. Ultimately, the documents that could solve these problems have almost certainly rotted away (or got burned, with a bunch of the rest dispersed on the antiquities market).
Attempts to resolve inconsistent texts by insisting that they are in fact consistent tend to end up more ornate than just concluding there are two different versions of the same story. My favourite example of this is medieval explanations for the different versions of Judas’ death: he hanged himself and then he burst open. Meanwhile, taking the approach that God intentionally wrote the Torah, say, with different voices is impossible to differentiate from there being different authors.
Personally, I don’t think the existence of multiple versions of stories in the same document, different strands, etc, should be a stumbling block to faith. One can easily take the view that the Bible is the human attempt to understand God, etc. Similarly, I think the Gospels have a strong historical core (there was a religious leader called Jesus of Nazareth, he had teachings some of which we have versions of, he was a man with a reputation as a healer and a worker of wonders, he caused some kind of disturbance at the Temple, he was summarily executed by a cruel colonial government, people came to believe he had risen from the dead) and it is no more a strike against them that they vary in their accounts of what happened than it shows historical events more recently varied because there are different accounts of what happened, eyewitness or second-hand.
Have you read the original books and monographs and so on the documentary hypothesis was fleshed out in? I’ve read some of the major ones at least (in translation, as I don’t know German). Having done that, I’ve seriously wondered how the hypothesis came to be accepted. Having seen the ways the originals get filtered through authority and friendly quotation, I’ve got a fairly good idea how they are accepted today, but that’s true for many ideas both true and false.
As it is, the documentary hypothesis, both in its 19th century and modern forms, seems to ignore quite a good bit of Torah scholarship. Here I’m not talking about the meaning of the text, just scholarship about the contents of the text, connections between different parts of the text, and the flow of narrative in the text. I understand you’re not 100% on board with the documentary hypothesis, but consider me interested in your summary of the reasons for believing that something like it is true.
I understand that’s asking for a fair amount of effort, and thanks for the effort you’ve put in so far.
I’m afraid my answer for a lot of things is going to be: I’m far better versed in the scholarship surrounding the New Testament than the Hebrew Bible (I would estimate that over undergrad and grad school, the ratio was something like 4 or 5 units of time on NT to 1 on HB) and I’m far better equipped to deal with the New Testament than the Hebrew Bible (back when I was in school, my Greek was good enough to deal with anything in the New Testament given time, a lexicon, and a grammar to refer to; my Hebrew was at the point where mashing vocabulary into my brain let me ignore the ways that Hebrew grammar – at least in the Bible; I don’t know about modern Hebrew – is weird). I’m far more confident the scholars are right on the New Testament than the Hebrew Bible, but the scholars who I think are right on the New Testament tend to have position X on the Hebrew Bible, or agree with scholars who have position X, so…
Ultimately, “something like it” is doing a lot of work here. The argument for “multiple sources went into the Torah” is that there’s clear differences in the text that suggest different authors, there’s repetition that suggests multiple accounts were put together, there’s inconsistencies that suggest multiple agendas, etc. It simply makes more sense than the alternatives. I think that this would win a conviction in criminal court, so to speak: it’s significantly better than the alternatives. The Documentary Hypothesis would have a good chance to win in a situation with a lower burden of proof (and scholarship is, after all, a university tribunal of sorts).
When you say “Torah scholarship” do you mean, specifically religious scholarship? There’s a lot in Torah scholarship that’s really valuable, and it’s a big problem that it did not get addressed enough, but it’s coming from a fundamentally different place than secular scholarship in a lot of cases.
Incidentally, dndnrsn—do you know any good resources on learning biblical Hebrew? Textbook recommendations/unrecommendations would be great.
@Nick
Oof, I can’t even remember what textbook the course I took used. Remember that I wasn’t a huge fan though. I learned first year Greek with the Zondervan guide plus workbook, which I liked. Their Hebrew text plus workbook is by different authors, but assuming that the quality is similar, that might be a decent place to start. Zondervan are pretty conservative theologically, but I have never encountered anything in their scholarship that really turned me off.
@Nick:
I can recommend Biblical Hebrew: Text and Workbook, by Kittel, Hoffer et al. Its basic method is for each chapter to take a verse from the Tanakh, and explain what’s going on in it grammatically, gradually building up to more and more complicated verses. It builds your vocabulary as you go, as well. There’s an answer key to the exercises that I was able to find somewhere on the web. There’s a mediocre-scanned pdf of it on libgen if you want to see what it’s like, but if you actually want to use it, you’ll probably want a real copy so you can actually see all the vowel points.
Yes, I do mean specifically religious scholarship, mostly Jewish. It looks like we both disagree with them about the meaning of the text. However, religious Jews over the centuries discovered quite a bit about the connections between different parts of the text. A little of the work was done by believing Christians, but for obvious reasons believing Jews put in a lot of the work on the Torah before Christians got to it.
In the criminal court analogy, I’m pretty much saying that the judge and the prosecutor were basically the same group of people. To my knowledge they weren’t suppressing evidence, merely ignorant of it. They lacked evidence about how the differences in the text fit into a larger whole, and they lacked evidence about the patterns that the repetitions fell into. My impression is that lacking that evidence, they went about in search of a hypothesis to explain the differences and repetition. However, they seemed unconcerned that there might be such evidence outside their circle. That might just be the confident tone of German academic writing at the time, but ‘unconcerned’ is about as charitable as I can be.
@Nick My Hebrew is all right, though not so good that I can outright read a chapter without repeated reference to a lexicon. The first textbook I had was Introducing Biblical Hebrew, by Allen Ross. I remember the book fondly enough, and it’s certainly better than some of the alternatives I’ve seen. It certainly won’t get you everything in the language, but it is a decent introduction.
My question was related to the above: Have scholars ever come up with a way to verify their results, beyond convincing a bunch of other scholars? I’m thinking of something along the lines of finding a manuscript that’s just J (or Q), or even applying those same techniques to a more modern work that we can validate the results against.
I recall C.S. Lewis remarking that the “textual criticism” of his and Tolkien’s works was generally at odds with the facts. How do we know that this field isn’t full of it?
This is a very good point. It’s truer for the Hebrew Bible than the New Testament, because the Hebrew Bible was (of course) composed and edited and so forth earlier than the New Testament. There still might be some old papyri surviving in a dry cave somewhere for the NT; that is profoundly unlikely for anything even close to the original text in the HB.
Academia in general suffers from the “full of it” problem; in New Testament scholarship as in scholarship in general, the way to make your name is often to make a big splashy claim. You’ve got stuff like the Jesus Seminar voting on which parables, which sections of parables, etc should be original – attention-getting, but maybe a bit irresponsible. It’s sort of a “toxoplasma of page” situation (someone please provide a better pun): all the low-hanging fruit has been taken already, and we don’t have a ladder, so stand there shouting that you can see some fruit at the top, and it’s really cool fruit. It’s the same as reconstructing the historical figure of Jesus: “he was an apocalyptic preacher with maybe a side order of wisdom teachings” is boring (and thus probably true), some wild new theory about him might make you famous (among Biblical scholars, but still, fame!)
Take Q. It’s generally pretty uncontroversial that Matthew and Luke used Mark, and that Matthew and Luke share some stuff that’s not in Mark. It’s more likely that they had a shared source than separate sources that happened to coincide. Some scholars, though, get really into “reconstructing” Q, trying to extrapolate some kind of “original version” in a way that’s more than a little shaky.
I suppose getting too into Q is getting ahead of ourselves, but I think it’s a good illustration of the problem overall. I’m pretty neutral on the hypothesis, there’s no theological implication, and it does address the clear fact that Matt and Luke share some non-Markan material.
But I think it’s really big problem for the theory that we have no manuscripts of Q itself, nor any mention of it by the church fathers. This seems like the kind of thing they would have preserved.
@Jackologist
I am personally pretty convinced by the Q hypothesis as it’s easy to see and compare the similarities and differences between the synoptics. It can specifically be useful to directly compare passages to understand directly what points the evangelists were trying to make.
I am less convinced by the specific four-authorship of the Torah, though I’d much more readily accept that it’s a compilation of Hebrew stories/traditions, and probably finalized in the exilic period. I haven’t seen this branch of scholarship used in a way that helps biblical exposition/hermeneutics, as the commentaries I’ve read that go into more detail about it tend to focus more on arguing over which bits were written by which author/school.
To answer the question of why haven’t we found a Q manuscript: if you have a widely copied and disseminated paper, why would you bother keeping the rough drafts? They might be useful at first, but as the final edit spreads around, unless you are thinking about future historians (the early church, expecting an imminent second coming, wasn’t), the rough drafts aren’t as good. Consider specifically Luke’s introduction to his gospel:
“Since lots of people have written many things about this, I decided to compile the best and most accurate bits for easy teaching.”
Presumably the early church knew about the other sources but didn’t care about them, until the point where they didn’t remember them anymore, or even have any lying around.
@jaskologist, dodrian
This is all pretty complicated, sorta above my pay grade; I will address Q later when I get to the Synoptic gospels (I’m probably going to end up spending more time on the Gospels than anything else, only because it’s the topic-within-a-topic where I’m most qualified to talk). Q is hypothetical – it’s “well, they share these sayings” and then running with that. Some scholars have run pretty far. Was it one document, a collection of documents, or what? We don’t know. But the most basic “Q is the likely source, entirely hypothetical, for stuff in Matthew and Luke but not Mark” answer won’t get anyone tenure.
There’s a lot we don’t know about how early things got written down, etc. The ancient Mediterranean societies didn’t have mass literacy, but neither were they preliterate – I think the ballpark estimate is that about 10% of the population (or maybe 10% of the male population) could read and write. Scholars who are really, really into texts can sometimes make the mistake of typical-minding that all over the place.
As for the Church Fathers – was their primary interest necessarily the teachings of Jesus? To go a bit earlier, consider Paul – he does not care much about what Jesus did prior to the crucifixion, resurrection, etc. Was it because he didn’t know, or because he assumed everyone knew? His interest, though, is primarily in the role of Christ in salvation. There’s also early Christian documents that aren’t wacky (gnostic or whatever) but didn’t get into the canon, like the Didache.
A comment on this note: the books are organized differently by different denominations and some add books you won’t find in the Hebrew Bible
The books that are in a Catholic Bible, and not in the Tanakh (edited to add) [or the New Testament], have a common source. They are all part of the Septuagint, a Jewish translation of Jewish scripture done in the second century BC. They include some distinctly odd books (Bel and the Dragon), some straightforward history (Maccabees, from where the Hannukkah celebration comes), and a hodge-podge of other writings.
Please ROT13 spoilers for the New Testament posts.
More seriously: my favourite is the Ethiopian canon, which has 1 Enoch and Jubilees. I think I read both of them at least in part; can’t remember much of Jubilees but do remember that 1 Enoch is pretty strange.
2nd century BC is really early (or seems to me)… did these books get officially removed from the Hebrew Bible at some point?
The books included Hebrew Bible wasn’t standardized as of the second century BC. Traditionally, scholars believed that the set of books included in the Hebrew Bible was decided at the Council of Jamnia circa 90 AD. I’ve read that recent scholarship has called that into question, but I don’t think anyone is advocating for earlier standardization. The Catholic Church didn’t standardize the books included in its version of the Old Testament until much later – the Council of Trent (1545-1563), in reaction to the reformation. The standardization of the books included in the New Testament is similarly complicated.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Development_of_the_Old_Testament_canon
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Development_of_the_New_Testament_canon
Oh, that makes sense! Thanks for explaining.
For the utterly hilarious version of the compilation of the New Testament canon, see Jim MacDonald’s old post on Making Light, Victory to the People.
And the comments are well worth reading. For example “If the Ante-Nicene Fathers has been speaking modern English they might have called Marcion ‘The Pontic Fruitbat.'” (vs his nickname, the Pontic Rat)
That’s fine, even if the lack of editorial comments is a bit irritating, but shouldn’t that have put an end to the whole “the Bible is the literal, inerrant word of God” nonsense before it even began?
I guess that depends on what you mean by inerrant, and if there are any literalist apologists (in the good sense!) here, I would love to hear from them.
Most of the people I talk to on the issue (mostly Catholic) take the position that the Bible is the literal word of God written down by one or more divinely inspired authors, and that God’s plan is mysterious enough that he meant you and me to be reading it and to take inspiration for it, but not that a story that happens in two different ways necessarily needs to be literally reconciled, only that we’re intended to consider and pray about both versions.
There’s a series of “book end statements” in Genesis, and we run into one of them in the transition between the two Creation stories.
Most English translations use a phrase that begins “These are the generations of …” at such a break-point. Thus, “These are the generations of the heavens and the earth when they were created”, in Genesis 2:4.
I assume that this was the work of the editor(s) who stitched together the first part of the Pentateuch.
Just chiming in to say that this was an enjoyable read and I appreciate your effort, looking forward to more in the series. If you have any textbooks or reference materials on the topic that you find yourself re-checking during the series, I would be interested to hear your recommendations. (I have more prior exposure to books on the less-secular hermeneutical side though I did do some basics of secular criticism as an undergrad).
For the Hebrew Bible, I’ve mostly been going by the textbook I have kicking around (Collins’ Introduction to the Hebrew Bible) and the introductions and footnotes in my Oxford annotated study NRSV and my Jewish Study Bible (it’s the JPS Tanakh translation) also by Oxford. I’ve got other sources for expanding things as asked, plus a few more sources probably for when we get to the Prophets.
For the New Testament, I plan to use as the backbone a combination of the Ehrman New Testament intro and the Brown New Testament intro – Ehrman has gone from being a born-again to a liberal to an agnostic (due to theodicy, not due to textual issues, though) who is pretty big on the whole “historical Jesus” thing while Raymond Brown was a Catholic priest and while certainly a very respectable scholar was also a defender of the Jesus Christ of the gospels against sometimes-overzealous historical reconstructions. I prefer Ehrman, myself, but that’s in large part because I think he’s a livelier writer – although Brown isn’t boring by any stretch. I’ve also got a lot of other books on the New Testament, which I’ll toss in as needed. I’m very, very tempted to heavily use stuff on noncanonical works, the historical Jesus, etc, but I don’t know if it’s worth it for the purposes of what I’m doing – maybe if there’s demand for heavy talk about the Gospel of Thomas or whatever. For the Gospels I’m probably going to take out one of my Gospel parallels – I really like Crook’s, and of the three I’ve used, it’s the cheapest, which is nice.
The great thing about books on the Bible is that because there’s popular demand for them, you get this overlap where you have people who are both legit scholars and popular writers. So you have popular works that get the facts straight, and scholars who can write entertainingly.
As free-thinkers, we like to think that our ideologies are nuanced enough that they cannot be more than merely approximated by such generic terms as “liberal,” “Christian,” “atheist,” “rationalist,” “Slate Star Codexian,” or what have you.
As such, I pose the question: What are some beliefs you hold that are unpopular among your ideological in-group? What sorts of behaviors or preferences are you loath to share with your peers, for fear that you’ll immediately wind up on the defensive? In other words, how are you a “defective” liberal/Christian/atheist/rationalist/etc?
Recently it’s been concern about GMOs. Most criticism of GMOs tends to revolve around human health, which as far as I can tell is basically debunked and the communities I hang around in definitely agree. Lately though I’ve been worrying a lot that developing these tools is making us way too good at generating new invasive species (i.e. species which outcompete their peers within ecosystems and drive extinctions). Species that I could easily see making natural invasive species look like child’s play. As long as monsanto et. al. want to force people to buy seeds every year, we might be in the clear, but it doesn’t seem like that always has to be the case.
That said, because normal criticism of GMOs tends to be really unscientific, the whole thing seems to end up tabooed alongside “vaccines are bad”. I wouldn’t say I’m anti GMO, especially because this isn’t something I’ve thought through very deeply, but even being skeptical about them isn’t something I’m generally comfortable doing in my circles.
Edit: Also this has lead to me being very annoyed by the argument that “GMOs are no different than selective breeding which we’ve done for millennia”, which is a super common argument that I used to make too, but is total crap. I do tend to call people on it when I hear that argument though, because at least contesting specific arguments isn’t really taboo.
Escape of GMOs are already somewhat of an issue but often it’s more for concerns regarding contamination, especially where GMOs are more regulated and “free riders” – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genetically_modified_organism_containment_and_escape
There is existing concerns regarding escaped GMOs that would become weeds or out compete and reduce wild genetic varieties (for example GMO corn was (is?) banned in Mexico due to such a concern – https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC212689/#s3title) and various issues with possible blight/famines causing extinction level events due to homogeneity. However, I’m not sure if that’s exclusively GMOs as I can see selective breeding (or radiation induced breeding methods) also would face this issue.
Yeah monocultures are their own problem, but not GMO specific. They’re obviously of concern, but decreased food supply somehow concerns me less. The nightmare scenario I picture as not being all that unreasonable looks something like a species getting out and taking over wild areas/other farms, and conceivably (to a non-expert) outcompeting even forests. A group of farms as a monoculture is bad enough, but a ~global monoculture that isn’t contained to farms is legitimately terrifying, and seems like a significantly bigger threat than a few hundred ppm CO2.
I don’t think there are good ways to outcompete forests without becoming a tree. (releasing some natural herbicides like IIRC yews do, perhaps, but that has a free-rider problem)
The whole point of a tree is to be taller than all the other trees.
@Lambert
Yeah maybe that was a bad example. I was picturing hoarding nutrients or something, but maybe that doesn’t matter. Ecology is way outside my expertise and I’m definitely not trying to make predictions for the future. Still, invasive species are definitely a major problem in a lot of areas and I have faith in humans being able to make even more invasive species, so in a broad sense it seems like a concern..
While I’ll admit that this is a long term concern, it’s a bit beyond the scope of modern GMOs. Currently, we make plants that are fractionally better than plants of the same species under the same tightly controlled conditions. Creating a super-plant that thrives across every biome on Earth is a bit beyond us. I’d put this worry in the same box as Ford accidentally releasing a nanite plague.
Why is this total crap? Sounds right to me. Please call me on it.
Inserting/altering genes directly is an enormously more powerful tool than selective breeding.
Breeding is stuck with existing traits and really just lets you concentrate them, barring lucky mutations which are also very limited. Cross breeding can do a bit but doesn’t go that far.
Irradiation, which was popular pre-GMO in the 20th century (no idea if it’s still popular), is more powerful than breeding, but still relies on luck. You I guess in principle can get any trait that actual genetic modification can create, but in a practical sense that’s not realistic at all.
Genetic modification allows you to pick traits from the entire animal/plant kingdom. Presumably they won’t all actually work out when put into a new organism, but it’s still enormously more powerful. You’re never going to breed bacteria until they start glowing, and I’d be surprised if irradiation could reliably do it, but genetic modification makes it so easy that it’s a common lab in high school biology.
In my mind, breeding is like a grenade, irradiation is like a (very long range) grenade launcher, and genetic modification is a cruise missile. Our cruise missile tech is still young, but it’s just going to get better.
It depends on what you mean by “no different.” It’s better, sure, that’s why we do it, but I think it presents similar risks.
You theoretically could genetically design a super-competive species – let’s say for science fiction purposes a super-raspberry that grows like kudzu but better and produces grape sized raspberries, or a super-algae that can be processed into vegan foods but completely dominates the surface of any water and prevents any other life from thriving. We should probably have some regulation to make sure nobody does that.
On the other hand, it’s hard to say how refusing to eat corn that has been modified to have extra vitamins or to resist a particular pesticide is doing anything about that risk.
@J Mann
I think it’s entirely disingenuous to call breeding and gene editing the same at all, though comparing them is certainly useful. I made it up on the spot, but I kind of like my grenade/cruise missile analogy. Sure, at the end of the day they both blow you up, and if you’re really good at things maybe you can use grenades in a very targeted way, but they just carry fundamentally different risks. Again, you’ll never be able to breed a bacterium to glow [citation needed], but it’s basically trivial to do that via gene editing.
Looks like you’ve solved the threat of a malevolent AI also. I’d support careful regulation, but I’m not sure it’s enough. I’d be more interested in a technological approach to preempt GMO risks, maybe (spitballing, I’m sure there are counterarguments) engineering some sort of ‘kill switch’ that we can try to force all GMO manufacturers to put into their plants so that we can undo any mistakes. Dunno, this is why I’m annoyed that I have to be cautious bringing this topic up, I think there’s a lot of thinking worth doing (that hopefully smarter people are already doing and I’m just unaware).
I’m not suggesting that at all. I happily eat GMOs, and I’m on the fence but weakly against forced labeling. I don’t think GMOs as they currently are used are something to avoid, just like I don’t think alphago needs to be banned just because superintelligences carry risks.
The FDA heavily regulates transgenic organisms, ones where a gene has been copied from one species to another. In between transgenic organisms and selective breeding is the practice of copying a gene from one cow into another cow. Are you aware that this is totally unregulated (at least in America)? What do you think of this super-selection? Is it more like transgenics or more like breeding?
(People are selling chips to make genetic predictions of how much a cow will produce. Are other people secretly engineering cattle to optimize this? Would we notice?)
The traits that we want in crop species are, more often than not, unhelpful as an invasive species. Getting better as a crop makes a plant worse at life in the wild.
If you plant a grain, you want it to grow a lot of big seeds — much bigger than is strictly optimal for propagation — and hold onto them really tightly. Then you harvest those seeds, plant some of them for next year’s crop, and eat the rest. You don’t want those seeds to blow away and grow elsewhere, because then you can’t eat them. Because of this, modern highly domesticated strains of wheat can’t survive in the wild.
Being resistant to glyphosate (“Roundup Ready”) is useful if for crops growing in a field sprayed with herbicide, or for weeds trying to grow in that field. Anywhere else, glyphosate resistance is useless. Spending energy on glyphosate resistance (or, say, generating precursors to vitamin A) is a disadvantage for plants in the wild.
That’s not to say there are no risks. Bt crops generate an insecticidal protein. Horizontal gene transfer to wild relatives could produce a competitive advantage, at least until the pests develop a resistance (which is already happening in places with poor refuge management). The article helloo links talks about the risk of gene transfer from corn being used to grow pharmaceuticals to corn being used to feed humans. None of those concerns, though, lead to over-powered crop species rampaging through the wilderness, crushing all ecosystems in their path.
PS: With respect to this bit:
To be clear, Monsanto doesn’t use any GM technology to force people to buy seeds every year. The fabled “terminator seeds” got so much pushback that they were never brought to market. The only thing preventing farmers from replanting their old Monsanto seeds is the threat of a lawsuit from Monsanto.
Strong liberal here who isn’t convinced that Trump is some kind of democracy-ending threat to humanity. My opinions on him aren’t positive, but this far into his presidency it seems like he hasn’t done all that much and the few things he’s been able to accomplish aren’t any different than what a generic republican president would have tried to do.
This opinion has not proven to be popular.
But how much of Trump’s inefficacy has been due to stronger irrational resistance, that wouldn’t have been present for, say, Rubio?
Like, yes, Romney suffered a lot of hand-wringing and mud-slinging and Godwin, too, but do we really believe his election would have spurred as much opposition, or that he would have been able to make more compromises because he’s establishment?
We don’t have the counter-factual of if Trump had become president of a nation where all Democrats had shared your beliefs. A winning pro hockey team scoring only 1 goal in the championship doesn’t mean they’d only score 1 goal against the local high school team.
I’m pretty confident that President Rubio would have been able to accomplish more policy decisions that I find personally objectionable than President Trump has been able to. I think you’re right… the strong opposition to Trump has probably been one of the top factors behind why he’s been do all that much.
I don’t think the backlash against him is morally wrong, or anything nor do I dislike it. I’m glad that the left is as motivated as it is now. I’m just saying I can’t muster up the emotional revulsion or fear to/of him that seems so common among friends who share my political orientation.
I don’t have a strong emotional reaction to Trump, either. But I do try to remind myself sometimes to be thankful that other people care enough to keep calling their representatives while I laze around watching Netflix. I may not like the tone they take on their blogs, but they probably protected some of my consumer rights.
Well wait a second; what evidence do we have aside from the guy not having accomplished much that the mainstream opposition to him is actually effectual and not just, yanno, people screaming on the internet? Has anyone actually been seen successfully “#resist”-ing the Trump administration?
Democrat wins in special elections. All of those tariff exceptions. Kushner’s clearance getting downgraded. The reaction to net neutrality.
I think a lot of the hand wringing about Trump is less about what he is and more about what he represents. When you get down to the nuts and bolts, democracy and government in general is nothing more than a set of shared norms about how to behave. Most importantly, these norms also codify how your opponent will behave which, in government makes the game playable. Democracy works because every participant knows that, win or lose, they all get to go home to their families afterwards who will be protected from any kind of retribution by the new powers. If that transfer of power isn’t guaranteed, if the safety of your supporters is conditional, then the game gets a great deal bloodier for all involved.
Now Trump hasn’t threatened his opponents families (terrorists families, yes) but he’s ignored or broken so many norms and taboos that people are leery. Trump probably won’t bring down American democracy, if nothing else it sounds like far too much like hard work. But he might. It’s a small, tiny, really more likely to be an accident than a grand plan chance, but this is a fully fledged existential threat to American democracy.
For all the gnashing of teeth surrounding Obama’s election no one (outside of the conspiracy theorists who’ll believe anything) thought he would turn around and make himself king. Trump threatened to not accept the result of the election if he didn’t win. Nothing came of it. But when it does come time for him leave power he’s broken so many taboos that maybe he’ll just decide to stay.
Probably won’t, of course.
But maybe.
Would you also argue that large swaths of the left refusing to accept Trump’s election as legitimate (e.g. Russian interference, #Resist, etc) acts as an existential threat to American democracy?
After all, they’ve broken so many political taboos that maybe they’ll just decide to overthrow Trump.
Probably won’t, of course.
But maybe.
I believe that food containing GMO should be labeled so. This makes many libertarians angry, but to me this seems to follow naturally from the libertarian idea that initiation of force or fraud is morally wrong. The argument is essentially that if you know that many people don’t want to consume GMO (perhaps for completely irrational reasons, but hey, that’s their preference), but you want to sell them GMO anyway, and therefore you actively oppose efforts at having GMO labeled… well, you may keep telling yourself that technically this does not fit the definition of fraud, but your profits are still based on the fact that you intentionally hide information that your customers consider important, and which would make them stop buying your product; shortly: misleading the customers is a critical part of your profit strategy. If that is not fraud, it is at least fraud’s cousin.
For the record, I am agnostic about actual harm of GMO. But it is not important for my argument. Just like I would oppose fraudulently selling non-kosher food as kosher, despite the fact that I consider all religions to be bullshit. Making profit on misleading people who believe in bullshit is still immoral.
As an analogy, imagine a parallel world, where vegetarians and vegans somehow never became respected groups, and although they are numerous, by the educated elites they are treated like anti-vaxers. Imagine that in this parallel world, some companies start adding powdered meat to seemingly vegetable products, because in this parallel world it somehow makes economical sense. For example, you buy a can of tomatoes, where the label just says “tomatoes”, and it tastes like tomatoes, but it actually contains tomatoes and meat powder. Some vegetarians want to have food clearly labeled whether it contains meat or not, but elites laugh at them, and of course the producers financially support the think tanks which say that vegetarians are low-status fools.
(Yes, the obvious objection is that there may be millions of groups of people with millions of idiosyncratic food taboos, and we can’t make everyone happy. I know. That doesn’t improve my opinion on people who make their profit knowingly selling unlabeled GMO food to customers who don’t want to consume GMO.)
Vegetarian/halal/non-GMO foods get marked as such.
Since the cost of marking them is so low compared to the gain as a selling point, you can assume all foods without that particular label is GMO/meaty/non-halal.
This is more or less the status quo for things beyond allergies, ingredients and nutritional info.
Yeah I definitely prefer this approach. Make it illegal to lie to consumers via labeling, and then food makers can choose what labels they want and consumers who care can look for them. This avoids: 1) The government needing to decide which idiosyncratic desires deserve humoring, and 2) consumers who don’t actually care avoiding goods because they’re labeled with something scary sounding and just trusting the motivations of the laws requiring that label.
The problem with that can be seen on two already wide-spread labels.
Similar to the gluten-free label, it’ll appear everywhere regardless if it’s appropriate or not except rather than just seem trendy and super-foodish, non-GMOs will be seen as risky and possibly dangerous.
And like the organic label, it will almost certainly encourage more farmers to go non-GMO which seems wasteful given the unproven risk of GMO foods. (And if it is risky enough, will possibly exacerbate the conditions of the poor that can’t afford non-GMOs)
I’m confused at how you acknowledge the obvious objection and then simply ignore it. If GMOs are perfectly healthy, then not putting GMO labeling is about as fraudulent as not marking any idiosyncratic food preferences. How much information is necessary to make something not fraudulent?
If you are well aware that a lot of your customers wouldn’t buy a product with some trait X… and your product has the trait X… and you keep quiet about it, because you know that disclosing the fact would hurt your sales…
Well, my point is that this technically not a fraud, but neither is it a central example of “without initiating force or fraud”.
Despite being an atheist, I believe there are many useful things to be learned from successful religions. The epistemic foundations may be horrible, but an organization that survives a few centuries is obviously doing some things right; and we — rationalists — should try to recognize them and learn from them.
As an example, there used to be LessWrong articles about gratitude journalling; essentially how regularly doing a quick recapitulation of good things that happened during the day improves one’s psychological health. Guess what: this is what religious people teach their kids to do as part of bedtime prayer. But of course for a typical wannabe rationalist it would be low-status to just copy something that works. Instead we must wait for someone to reinvent the wheel and give it a different label; only then it becomes acceptable. What other wheels are waiting for reinvention under a different label?
(And this is not just about religion. For example, it is okay to talk about “multiple agents in human brain” as long as your carefully avoid mentioning that Freud called them id, ego, and superego. Because anything that Freud believed is automatically wrong, unless you reinvent it under a different name.)
Funny thing, the same taboo does not apply to Buddhism and meditation. I guess, for a typical LW member Christianity is an outgroup, and Buddhism is a fargroup.
(Similarly, people who denounce Freud’s speculations as nonscientific are somehow okay with Kegan’s speculations because, I guess, Kegan is again most people’s outgroup.)
I’m surprised you’ve experienced that as taboo. I find myself frequently encountering people who say “I don’t believe in god but I like my religion for its moral teachings”, but obviously we exist in different circles.
I’d love to hear other examples of tools you’ve observed in religions that you think are legitimate. The gratitude journaling idea is interesting, and something I’ve been (much less organizedly) finding myself doing recently trying to stay sane after a tough breakup to try to remind myself that things are actually pretty good. Knowing it has a name (that isn’t bedtime prayer) is encouraging that I should continue it (yes I know that’s me explicitly missing your point).
Are you sure? Admittedly I haven’t been paying attention for long, but my impression is that meditation as a thing to be considered serious is a fairly recent development. I just assumed that evidence in its favor had overwhelmed stigma around it. Maybe my assumed history is no good though.
Random vaguely good ideas from Christianity:
All the Church community stuff in general.
The way Lent lets you feast on a Sunday.
Saint’s Days (Petrov, anyone?)
Actually reaching out to tax collectors, SJWs etc.
tithe/zakat (EA)
The custom of giving up something for Lent.
A year or two back my son persuaded me that it was a useful custom, so I gave up arguing climate issues on FB for Lent.
And I never went back to doing it.
Yeah, picking up a centuries-old meditative tradition is the furthest thing from reinventing the wheel. It may be less a Not Invented Here issue and more an artifact of LW‘s historical links to the New Atheists, or class/cultural issues with Western Christian traditionalism more generally.
I think of myself as a conservative and when it comes to my conservative opinions, they aren’t very moderate. When conservatives talk I generally feel like cheering them on. I have never had any sympathy for communism, even theoretically. However, there are a few issues where I agree with progressives for the most part and a few where I’m very unsure.
Conservative beliefs:
Education
Taxation*
General mistrust of government regulation
Housing deregulation
Foreign Policy*
Immigration
Very skeptical about equality in general
General mistrust of SJWs and most things they get outraged over
Progressive beliefs:
Global Warming
Gun Control
Abortion*
Gay Marriage
Transgenders*
Welfare*
Things where I have epistemic learned helplessness:
Financial regulation
Healthcare
*To an extent
It’s not a complete list but a fairly representative one. Hopefully you noticed a lack of consistency. Ideological consistency is bad, not good. If you can’t think of one issue where you disagree with the people you identify with, it probably means you aren’t really thinking for yourself. That’s something I believe in more strongly than any position on my list.
What is the conservative education position? Decentralization, charter schools, vouchers, etc.?
I think we should eliminate all federal government spending on colleges.
What is the conservative position on foreign policy? Aggressive anti-communism or non-interventionism? The former seems a bit outdated now that the communist world is down to North Korea. The latter was the old right position but not that of Buckley’s conservative coalition.
I generally agree with someone like Marco Rubio. Disagreements are things like being agnostic about the Iran deal and whether we should intervene to overthrow Assad.
My in-group is mostly Blue Tribe progressives. To pick just one topic: Gun control has been in the news lately, and while I’m hardly enthusiastic about guns, I’m not really in favor of most gun control policy proposals. Gun control policy is pretty much all about making it more difficult to acquire guns. But even if we banned the manufacture and sale of all firearms tomorrow, it’s still estimated that there’s somewhere around 300 million guns in the US, give or take 50 mil. That seems like more than enough for it to be easy for someone who wants one to acquire one. Short of outright confiscation, which would *definitely* spark an armed insurrection (justifiably, imo), I don’t think any policy in this direction is going to accomplish much. The conservative route of pushing for a kind cultural change in personal & community responsibility, focusing on the shooters rather than the guns, is much harder than passing new legislation [citation needed] but seems more likely to produce results.
One of my ideological in-groups is libertarians. My rejection of the deontological, natural rights, non-aggression principle approach to libertarianism is unpopular with many of them.
Another is economists. I reject the usual Paretian approach to economic efficiency, which I think is in most textbooks other than mine, in favor of Marshall’s approach.
A third is SCA people, historical recreationists. I have pushed for a long time the idea of treating an SCA event as a joint fantasy rather than a costume party, trying to interact as our personas rather than as modern people interested in history. Along with that, I’ve pushed for treating historical authenticity in our activities more seriously than the SCA norm, as something one attempts in general, not just something done to win contests.
But none of those are things I am loath to share with my peers.
There’s a bunch of things. The ones that spring to mind are:
– I don’t think that a meat-only diet is right for everyone, particularly if we’re talking quality meat. It’s expensive, impractical and not quite proven to be universally preferable.
– I don’t think that ordaining married men to priesthood is bad. Indeed, I think that eliminating regular priests from the genepool is counterproductive. (But celibate orders have their place as well, and the episcopacy should damn well be celibate-only, as ancient custom demands.)
– I think what’s commonly referred to as digital ‘piracy’ is simply a matter of positive law under regulation of monopolies, and does not constitute theft under natural law.
I’m super-skeptical about both the capacities and the risks of AI, and feel that a large portion of the rationalist fixation on AI is looking for something God-shaped that they can assign attributes to without answering some hard engineering questions.
[Great question – this was way too much fun! Heterodox, orthoprax!]
The common theme, vs. almost everyone AFAICT :
1. There is such a thing as an informational hazard, either in the form of information which is harmful to know, or, data which inappropriately increase uncertainty.
2. A useful illusion beats a useless truth every time.
vs. rationalist (or rationalist-adjacent) :
1. The act of promulgating information is inseparable from the acts of interpretating and operationalizing that information (either by yourself, or by your audience). Therefore we are ethically required to anticipate those consequences before promulgating information. Trying to evade this ethical requirement is isomorphic to the “werewolf defense” and it’s terribly irresponsible (and in many cases it’s just a lie).
2. When formulated in terms of payout ratios and the probability that Omega guesses correctly, the expected value equation describing Newcomb’s problem is essentially a paraphrase of Bayes’ theorem.
3. The reason the hard problem of consciousness is hard is that the true grounds of consciousness is irrationality.
4. Irrationality is a major source of competitive advantage for our species. Without irrationality, we are merely complicated ants.
vs. theism/atheism :
The existence of God is not subject to Bayesian evidence-based updating. You can’t think your way to theism (or, think your way to atheism) for the same reason that you can’t read a book from inside the book. If you believe that you have done so, then your belief is incorrect. But it is still valid (not a typo, valid), and this validity is closely related to the reason that it is incorrect.
vs. medicine :
1. A good physician is identifiable not by what they do, but by what they withhold.
2. A great deal of medical testing is done only to assuage the physician and/or the patient, without considering the impact of the test’s results. This is emotional laziness that leads to a violation of medical ethics.
3. Paternalism isn’t necessarily bad, which is a relief, because it can never be excised from the patient-physician interaction. This is especially true if the patient is medically trained.
4. “First, do no harm” is nice, but, it’s simply wrong. Optimal medical care is essentially doing the correct amount of harm.
5. If we had a testing procedure that could swiftly and cheaply run every test known to medical practice at no risk to the patient, it would be a bad idea to use that procedure. The probability signified by “I don’t know” is not a point value of 50%, but rather is a probability distribution.
vs. [tribe] :
1. It is completely nonsensical that conservatives are generally environmental skeptics. It is completely nonsensical that liberals are generally environmental champions.
2. Global warming is liberalism’s Apollo program.
3. Politics is a battle over false positives. Nobody wants to fight about anything else.
4. Holmström’s theorem dispels both liberal and conservative utopias.
Can you explain 1 and 2 in vs [tribe]? As far as I can figure, we’re either altering the climate or we aren’t, and in the former it’s either worth mitigating or it isn’t. Tribes aside, one of the two groups (people worried about climate and people not worried, not red/blue) is generally correctly assessing the evidence and (highly correlated) one of the two groups is correct.
As for 1, in the raw sense that conservatives want to conserve. Consider the chorus to Skynyrd’s “All I Can Do is Write About It” :
And Lord I can’t make any changes / All I can do is write ’em in a song / I can see the concrete slowly creeping / Lord take me and mine before that comes
As for 2, a scientific program billed as a paradigm shift that ultimately will be eclipsed by the advances that ride on its wake.
(Here, I’m not taking a position about global warming, its anthropogenicity, or its consequences.)
Your “either by yourself, or by your audience” implies that they are separable.
I cannot be ethically required to do the impossible, and in many cases there is no way to anticipate the effect of promulgating information.
There is a legal doctrine that puts liability on the last person in a causal sequence who could have prevented the bad outcome. That makes some moral sense as well.
All of this is relevant to me. One of the things I do is to produce and publish ideas about political/legal/economic systems. I think I have a moral obligation to tell the truth about those ideas as best I can–for instance to discuss ways in which my preferred institutions might produce bad outcomes if I am aware of them. But I am reluctant to participate in applying those ideas to designs that will be applied in the real world—I would prefer to leave doing that, and being responsible for the results, to other people with different and more relevant sorts of expertise.
Or consider the issue of climate change. From time to time I come across something that I think is clearly a bad, and probably dishonest, argument designed to support the alarmist conclusion. I say so–on my blog and sometimes elsewhere.
It’s possible, of course, that the alarmist conclusion is true, in which case debunking bad arguments for it might have a negative effect. But if everyone follows out the logic of that and refrains from debunking bad arguments, perhaps even deliberately makes some, it becomes very hard for anyone to figure out whether the conclusion is true. The division of labor is relevant to the project of making sense of the world, and doing your part of job badly because you think you know what the right conclusion is subverts it.
Nah, I agree they aren’t necessarily separable.
These are valid and may delimit my claim somewhat, or introduce some discounting function, but they don’t actually oppose my claim.
There’s also a legal doctrine for crimes committed without specific intent or malice aforethought, for instance manslaughter.
Merely making sense of the world is not our most important project. Our most important project is deciding what actions to take. If you pay attention to a secondary project at the expense of the primary project, you’re doing your job badly.
For instance, if your main project is to hide Anne Frank, and the Nazis ask you “Where is Anne Frank?”, promulgating the information of her whereabouts subverts your primary goal. I would agree that not every instance is so perfectly discrete and clear, but, there is some continuum of responsibility at play. We can argue about the continuum but its existence is beyond dispute.
1) As a science fiction fan, I don’t think it’s objectionable for channels to cancel shows that aren’t making a profit, or that I am likely to know more than channel executives about how to market a show. I’m not loathe to express this, and usually end up with more upvotes than downvotes, so maybe it’s not unpopular.
2) As a Catholic, I think the Church should (a) normalize gay relationships, (b) perform gay marriages, (c) allow female priests, and (d) allow married priests. (I’m not super confident, especially about the last one, largely on Chesterton’s fence principles). I’ve never had a problem – people will disagree with me, sometimes vigorously, but never in a hostile way.
Anti SJW/idpol lefty. One of the best positions currently for having people on both sides think you don’t really understand what you are advocating or that you’re concern trolling/setting up motte and baileys
Did anyone else watch AMC’s The Terror? If you didn’t, you should!
I really thought there was a discussion/recommendation on SSC recently, but I can’t find it now! From that earlier discussion (wherever it was) it sounded really interesting, but I think that discussion also said it had elements of horror genre. Would you recommend it to someone who found Stranger Things too scary to be enjoyable?
I recommended it previously as a cross between “Master and Commander” and “The Thing” but didn’t really get any responses.
That’s a tough question. It is definitely of the horror genre, but most of the horror is of the psychological “the true monster is man” stuff. There’s a monster that occasionally shows up and eats dudes, but it plays a much less prominent role than the monsters in Stranger Things. And the monster, basically a very large, tough, and unusually smart polar bear, is really the only supernatural element.
Without giving too much away: Everybody dies, mostly in awful ways (you know this in the first five minutes, or if you know anything about the real expedition on which the story is based). There’s the aforementioned monster. There are a couple of people who go off the deep end and inflict atrocities on their fellow crewmates. But there is also beauty, humor, and inspiration in how some of the men face their increasingly inevitable fates. It’s really brilliantly acted and shot.
Overall, I’d say the feeling it evokes is more despair than fear. I’d say watch the first three episodes, and if you can handle that, it doesn’t really get any “scarier”.
Okay, I’ll give it a try! (not for at least a week, but it’s on my list.)
Does anyone know of a public idea organiser? I describe my requirements on a StackExchange post, but the general idea would be a website listing potential projects for collaboration that a person could sort through based on their desires and then either take or contact me about.
I realise this is a bit silly, given everyone likes talking about things, but actually doing the things is the problem. However, I would like to at least help people find a good thing to talk about so it turns into doing?
Naval Gazing continues its study of the Falklands War, with an examination of the frantic struggle to get the British fleet ready for sea.
I am spectating the second (third?) game of SSC Diplomacy, and for my own amusement and perhaps the entertainment and enlightenment of the peanut gallery, I thought I’d offer commentary as the game goes on. I’m not privy to any internal discussions, so I can’t spoil things, but participants may want me to wait a season or two before I comment, since I could inadvertently point out something that one of the players missed while there’s still time for her to correct it.
Nevertheless, let’s plunge full steam ahead and look at 1901!
Spring 1901:
The rules of Diplomacy, for those unfamiliar, are simple: 7 powers representing the Great Powers of 1901 battle for control of Europe. The nation that first occupies 18 Supply Centers, specially marked territories around the map which support 1 army or navy each, is victorious. Armies and fleets are all moved simultaneously via pre-written orders. Any collision between equal-sized units is a stalemate – in order to advance, you have to have superior numbers. Since all countries start with the same number of units (except Russia), this means you need to ally with your neighbors in order to progress – but since moves happen simultaneously they could betray you at any moment!
Typically, Diplomacy breaks down into two separate games: A western triad and an eastern quad. Germany, France, and England fight for supremacy among themselves, while Russia, Austria, Turkey, and Italy squabble in the east. Sometimes Italy or Russia will alter this dynamic with a strong thrust to the west early in the game, but usually this is how things sort out. Whichever nation or alliance of nations ends up victorious in its half then tries to turn and cross the center of the map before the other half of nations can sort themselves out – this typically marks the start of the midgame. Finally, the game ends as one dominant power or alliance lunges for victory.
In contrast to the weirdness of the first SSC game, World War One in this universe breaks out fairly conventionally, with a few surprises here and there. The mighty British Lion puts its navies in motion and very clearly directs its fleet against the ancient Continental Enemy, France. Cruisers steam up and down the Channel, the main battleship squadron sorties from Scapa Flow into the North Sea, and the paltry BEF begins exercises in Wales and Cornwall, presumably preparing to embark for foreign shores.
This opening is very openly and obviously anti-French. By marching the army south, it is impossible for Britain to land its army anywhere other than the French coast – so a descent on Norway is out of the question. Furthermore, sending the fleet into the Channel is a sure sign of hostility, since it allows threats to France’s key port of Brest and also enables future army convoys. Britain has given up any chance of forcing his way into Norway in the fall, should Russia choose to contest it (more on that later), which means that John Bull is fully committed to the south.
Germany seems similarly committed. He makes a play for potentially 3 supply centers in the first year. The fleet sorties to Heligoland, which is a somewhat curious move – it allows for access to the North Sea in the fall, but moving there would mean giving up either Denmark or Holland. Munich was left uncovered in a potential lunge on Belgium, and Eighth Army marches out of East Prussia into the north German plain, ready to occupy either Denmark or Holland in the fall as needed.
The main area of interest in Germany’s move is the fleet move. Conventionally, Germany likes to open to Denmark with the fleet, letting him threaten Russia with a standoff in Sweden in the fall – such a standoff costs Germany nothing, but has a big influence on the future of Russia, so it affords the Hun a lot of diplomatic leverage. With the Heligoland move, coupled with the army out of Munich, I wonder if Germany didn’t intend to go to war with England at the start – a daring gamble to occupy the North Sea (crucial for any invasion of England, as any glance at the map will tell) while occupying Denmark and Holland? Maybe!
France, though, put a wrench in Germany’s plans. The Brest fleet sailed for warmer climes in the mid-Atlantic, as usual, and the Marseilles army stayed put. However, it supported the Parisian army firmly asserting itself in Burgundy, against any potential German interference. At the close of spring, France’s armies stood poised on all her borders, ready to spring on Belgium, Germany, Italy, or the Iberian peninsula as needed.
The Marseilles ->Burgundy move is typically a sign that France distrusts Germany – he worries about a potential German move into Burgundy stranding his army in Paris. The fleet to Mid-Atlantic is conventional, but with no army in Gascony, France can’t repeat John Schilling’s clever maneuver of convoying an army to Portugal – the significance of which I completely missed at the time. So, it looks as if the western powers started off not trusting each other – Britain clearly hates France’s guts, France doesn’t trust the Kaiser as far as they can throw him (and he’s a big guy), and Germany was possibly speculating on an English holiday.
The eastern quad, now. Italy opened conventionally: A probing attack on the Austrian center of Trieste was thrown back with minor losses on both sides, while the Regia Marina begins to steam in the Ionian. An expeditionary force marches into Calabria for embarkation, but whether they will sail for Africa or Greece is anyone’s guess.
The Sick Man of Europe, the Great Turk, the Sublime Porte, began to bestir himself. Perhaps seeking to reverse the results of the Balkan Wars (which, er, haven’t been fought yet), the Ottoman First Army marches out of Constantinople and occupies Bulgaria, with the Second Army crossing from Asia to Constantinople behind in support. The Ottoman navy, though, as it attempts to leave Sinope, encounters a detachment of the Russian Black Sea fleet. The two fleets exchange gunfire at long range, but no decisive result is achieved as both admirals withdraw their ships to port for repair and refit.
The OTHER sick man of Europe, Austria-Hungary, also lashed out. One Austrian army smashes through Belgrade and on into Serbia, overrunning most of the country before the end of June. A second army launches a surprise attack on Venice, only to be surprised itself by an Italian army launching its own surprise attack in the opposite direction – both armies withdraw to their home bases in some confusion. Finally, an Austrian army attempts to defend its claim to Galicia, clashing with the Russian Second Army striking south of Warsaw.
Russia opened aggressively towards both its southern neighbors. Second Army attempted to push south from Warsaw to Krakow, but encountered a sharp defense from Austrian reinforcements rushing up from Vienna. However, First Army – whatever its commander’s differences with Second Army’s commander, Samsonov – marched into Ukraine and stands poised to join with Second ARmy in a more decisive push on Galicia. The Russian Black Sea fleet steamed off the coast of Turkey, exchanging shots with the fleet out of Sinope before returning to Sevastopol for repairs. Finally, the Russian Baltic fleet sortied, presumably to take Sweden under its, ah, “protection.”
The eastern quad’s moves were more straightforward. Russia signaled no interest in a Norwegian front with Britain, who likewise is uninterested in a northern war – probably best for both parties, since Britain can often find itself charging right into a cul-de-sac at St. Petersburg. Austria trusted none of its neighbors, employing the classic Hedgehog opening, which guarantees Austria will survive 1902 at least but offers smaller rewards compared with bolder moves. Italy’s moves are entirely conventional as well, although sometimes you’ll see Italy use the more flexible move of putting the Calabrian army in Apulia instead – it can still convoy to Africa or Greece, but can also support Venice in case Germany or Austria places that center under heavy pressure. Finally, the Ottomans’ opening is slightly pro-Russia, since he didn’t send his army towards Armenia and the land route to Sevastopol, but instead marched towards the Balkans. He doesn’t fully trust Russia – or wants people to think that he doesn’t – since he also carefully ensured that no Russian fleet occupied the Black Sea, a circumstance often fatal to Turkish hopes (he has full 3 centers, counting Bulgaria, around the sea!
I’ll wait for spring 1902 to play out before I comment on the fall moves, but we hsould see some fireworks begin next phase as alliances solidify and people start to stake their territorial claims!
This was excellent, and I think the ongoing commentary is better than quick summaries of the entire game after it’s all over. As someone who doesn’t play Diplomacy, I also enjoyed the strategic commentary: it’ll be cool to see how they players’ actual thoughts matched up to your ideas.
I’m very much enjoying your commentary, but some of the players have requested that you delay it slightly (maybe by a year?)
Does anyone have a book recommendation for a general survey (101/201) level of the slave trade/slavery in the US?
I have the basic high school history level knowledge (i.e. the triangle trade (molasses to rum to slaves)) and a decent knowledge of the legislative debate about the expansion of slavery into new states and the various crises/compromises during the run up to the civil war, but I don’t know much about slavery as an institution or the economics of the slave trade/plantation system.
Thanks!
Not quite a general survey, but Edmund Morgan’s American Slavery, American Freedom
is considered a classic.
Also well-regarded:
Marcus Rediker’s The Slave Ship: A Human History
Robert Fogel’s Without Consent or Contract: The Rise and Fall of American Slavery
The Internal Enemy by Alan Taylor covers specifically Virginia 1772-1832 but it’s full of wisdom and economics.
During the War of 1812 the British strongly encouraged slaves to defect, partly to undermine the economy and society of the Chesapeake but mostly to get guides to its tangled waterways. To blunt charges that they were abducting unwilling slaves who didn’t know any better, the navy invited Virginia planters onto their ships to attempt to talk their former slaves into coming home. Hilarity ensues.
There are some incredible letters from behind the scenes where there’s a new generation of enlightenment planters battling their fathers in an attempt to Rationalise everything, which essentially means more cruelty. But they’re in debt up to their eyeballs and Moloch gets us all in the end.
The book has fascinating/horrifying detail on the relative values of different kinds of slave and how much of a slave’s value was in their ability to make more slaves (a lot). Did you know the importation of slaves was banned in 1808? There’s a clause in the constitution saying ‘no banning the importation of slaves until 1808,’ by which point most of the demand for slaves came from further South and the Virginia planters who controlled the federal government wanted to maximise the value of the slaves they were breeding and selling on.
And most of all everyone is really, really, really terrified of the free blacks.
There’s a Tyler Cowen review as well if you’re not sold already.
This sounds heartbreaking but also amazing. Not OP, but it’s going on my to-read list!
Hugh Thomas’s The Slave Trade: The Story of the Atlantic Slave Trade 1440-1870 is an incredibly thorough and immensely detailed account of the Atlantic slave trade, including economic, sociological, and political aspects. It’s not an easy read, but it’s not a pleasant topic.
Not a book recommendation, but a topic recommendation: any history of the slave trade and the economics of the slave trade as related to the US that doesn’t cover the internal trade in slaves from the tobacco-growing Upper South to the cotton-growing lower South is missing a big, important part of the story.
I haven’t read them, but I think Frederick Douglass’ three autobiographies are some of the go-to primary sources
William Freehling’s Road to Disunion Volume I and II.
They’re primarily focused on the politics of slavery and secession, but there’s extensive background treatment of economic, cultural, and legal aspects of slavery.
A month ago, a poster asked for feedback about his desire to end his homosexual lifestyle. Last evening I discovered there is a whole Wikipedia page on Sexual orientation change efforts.
Alas, it all seems to be about turning gay people straight.
I just want to bi-hack, goddamn it.
Do you have a reasonably strong sex drive? Try going for months without any external stimulation and you should be able to find just about any physical contact and/or representations of sex arousing. Then, instead of watching pornography or getting intimate with your — presumption here — girlfriend, look up dirty words in the dictionary on public transit or something.
It’s not bisexuality, but it is a different experience that will change the way you think about your fixations. Obviously this is easier to do if you’re not in a relationship or your SO goes away for a month or something.
If you’re a straight man, this is a bad idea in my experience. You’ll still be more interested in women than men, and most women are really turned off by bisexuality in men. The gains from the gay side tend not to compensate for the losses on the straight side, unless you go hard gay. Also, if later on you commit to a woman who only want a vanilla straight sex life, you may find it more difficult to be satisfied with your sex life than you would have before. If you’re a straight woman, however, more power to you; a lot of guys don’t care and/or are turned on by that.
Your goal isn’t to be attractive to every woman, but rather to the women you yourself are attracted to.
At the intelligence levels typical of SSC, I would suggest bisexuality would be an asset, not a hindrance; it nets .5 attractiveness points to most intelligent/interesting women, AFAICT, while costing 7 attractiveness points from, ah, the more boring sort of woman.
Fair point, but for me it’s not worked out much historically, even with very intelligent, interesting women I find attractive. I’m skeptical it’s an asset, even though there must be some women who like it. I’m not upset at women for this; God knows I have my own “unfair” preferences that exclude huge swaths of women, and being accepted for being bi isn’t the most important thing I look for in a relationship anyway. I admit it’s a little frustrating in the context of conversations like: “Powerfuller, I have something to tell you, and I hope you understand, but… I’m bisexual.” “Oh, that’s cool, me too.” “Uh, gross. I don’t date gay guys. Good bye.” Nevertheless, I’d rather they be upfront like that than secretly resent me for it.
Heck. That would be a Success, as far as I was concerned back when I was dating.
I would give partners very expensive gifts to see how they reacted, to determine whether or not things would work out.
Someone dumping me over such a dumb internal consistency would have saved me some money.
Is intelligence positively correlated with women not being turned off by male bisexuality?
@Thegnskald
Yeah, I don’t mean to sound like I’m complaining (as a friend put it, it’s impossible to talk about one’s sex life without sounding like you’re either bragging or complaining). I feel lucky to have been able to have the “by the way, I’m a pervert” conversation, even when it goes badly. But if one can avoid needing to have that conversation by not becoming a pervert in the first place, it keeps the dating game much simpler.
@James Miller
I don’t see why it would. Intelligence may (or may not) correlate with being more tolerant of male bisexuality in general, but that’s very different from accepting or desiring it in the context of one’s own relationships. When it comes to your own sex partner, everybody’s discriminatory (and that’s Jim Dandy; I don’t want to date somebody for Justice’s sake either).
James –
Approximately, yes, by my observations.
Powerfuller is treating the pattern of men not being bothered by women being bisexual, women being bothered by men being bisexual, as simply an observed fact. But it makes some rational sense as well, for at least two reasons.
1. Male homosexuality is associated with health risks that the female partner of a bisexual male may not wish to share. Female homosexuality is not.
2. One possibility with a bisexual partner is shared lovers. Men have more of a taste for multiple partners than women do.
@DavidFriedman
You’re right; I don’t want to imply women are being mean, stupid, or unfair for disliking it. I can definitely appreciate where women are coming from, and in their shoes I probably would feel similarly. Reason #1 is why I’ve almost never acted on my homosexual desires myself (that and that they’re insignificant compared to my heterosexual desires). As for #2, it is frustrating bisexuality is associated with promiscuity, because I really don’t fit that mold. But I assume the stereotype has some basis in reality.
Given the risks and downsides, I was curious what the appeal of "bi-hacking" is for Lambert (somewhat assuming Lambert is male).
It’s not really related, but I would like to tell a story.
Some time ago, I heard a man give a testimony of how his family life sucked as a child, how he spiraled into alcoholism, an eating disorder, and an addictive obsession with porn in young-adulthood. His childhood home involved much emotional abuse, and one of his parents was later diagnosed as a schizophrenic.
He then told the story of what brought him out of that mess.
He converted to Christianity, and credited that conversion with beginning that change. The eating disorder ended almost immediately. Alcoholism and porn-obsession continued for some time. After much counseling, and joining a group of other men dedicated to ending similar addictions in themselves, he finally found a way to escape both.
Among the things that changed: during teenager-hood and young-adulthood, this man had been sexually attracted to other men. He claimed that he never saw any sexual attraction towards women until sometime in the middle of the counseling-and-support-group scenario outlined above. Since then, he’s married a woman and started a family with her.
From what I can make out, this man’s same-sex attraction didn’t entirely disappear. But now he has ways of dealing with it that he is happy with.
I don’t know what to make of this story. It doesn’t fit nicely into any socially-approved narrative. And it isn’t very helpful to people who aren’t part of a religious community.
(I paid much attention to this man’s story, as I recognized pattern of addictive compulsion to consume porn. It was a pattern I had in my own life, and it was a pattern that made it harder for me to have comfortable relationships with any woman. My orientation was definitely opposite-sex attraction, but I recognized the pattern and the problems. Eventually, I sought counseling and a support group of the type that he described…and that helped me end the addictive-style behavior.
Along the way, I came to the conclusion that some people react to porn the way that alcoholics react to alcohol. There is a notably-large category of people who can drink alcohol without succumbing to alcoholism. Likewise, there is apparently a category of people who can consume porn without falling into an addictive-style obsession. I am not an alcoholic, but I do have that reaction to pornography.
With that in mind, I don’t want to encourage porn for someone who has that kind of response to porn–just as I would not offer a sip of whiskey to an alcoholic. But I don’t know how to read that dimension of personality during an online discussion.)
Nah, sounds like the guy is probably bisexual and mono-amorous. As a youth, he was attracted to taboo and unhealthy relationships. Then he cleaned up his life, and fell in love with a woman. Not mutually exclusive from bisexuality!
We don’t know that getting into another similarly structure community that was not Christian wouldn’t have also helped. Probably one wasn’t available in his area.
Pretend you were an inventor or mechanic 10 years before Wright brothers made their first manned flight.
Say that you somehow had very high confidence that airplanes would exist in the near future and would become widespread carrying both people and cargo.
What would you do to reduce the number of (non-war) causalities from airplanes – without knowing ahead of time the to be mechanics/design/shape of the airplane (only what a person 10 years ago would have thought), and without simply delaying the advent/spread of the airplane.
Particularly, try and also think of what would be tried and fail. (cars would probably be better in the possible safety ideas, but the timing of when you would be is problematic)
Yes, I’m basically asking to play off AI risk for other inventions, but not to decry AI risk efforts but rather ask how this would work with other technologies and A) why we aren’t doing this for basically ALL future inventions to some degree B) if we can’t learn something from history to see where efforts can be made and where efforts are probably misplaced/wasteful.
Good question!
It’s a bit of a weird scenario because the amount of non-war airplane casualties has been negligible and probably could have been predicted to be that way. (Unless they thought airplanes would become unregulated flying cars owned by almost everyone– in which case the right solution would be to propose the creation of the FAA, which is what happened)
Come to think of it, maybe the best bet would be to propose the creation of the FAA regardless of how many casualties you think they’ll cause.
I think a better analogy to the AI risk case would be: Suppose that for whatever reason you were absolutely obsessed with making sure that the *very first* heavier-than-air-flight-carrying-human-passengers involved zero casualties. How would you go about achieving your goal?
Answer: Find the companies making airplanes, bribe them to take their time and go slow with it, do lots of pilotless test runs first, etc.
Kind of a weird realization, but in taking stock of my social life yesterday I realized that I’ve only been to maybe 3 parties in the last 2 years. For the purposes of discussion, I’m defining party as follows: at least 6 people, at someone’s house or other non-commercial space (meeting up at a bar doesn’t count) and for the sole purpose of socialization (so board game night or a club meeting also wouldn’t count).
I find this weird because back in college, parties were my prime method of socialization and I could reasonably count on attending one every other week or so. In my job in Seattle immediately post college house parties were also pretty common. Around two years ago, however, I moved across the country to a smaller city, got an office job and it’s been almost nonexistent ever since.
What’s weird is, my overall number of friends hasn’t shrunk… I still average around a half-dozen close friends with maybe three times that in looser associations. I still engage in enough social events to keep me well outside pariah status, but they have almost entirely shifted to event-based activities – going to the bar/mountain/game store and doing trivia/hiking/boardgaming. The specific phenomena of going to a house owned by someone I may or may not know, drinking, and meeting strangers while music loudly plays in the background has just stopped happening.
Is this just a stage in life? Is my experience atypical, or at some point in your mid 20s do house parties just stop being a social event that people have? Assuming it’s not, how does one reintegrate into the partying system and start attending them again?
I think it can be strongly affected by location. Seattle and the Bay Area seem to lend themselves to doing more event-based things than hanging out in houses. There’s always something happening, or a place you can explore with friends.
For me, it’s because I do talking interactions via social media, so it’s better to have something to do other than talk when I have a meatspace meeting.
The main reason parties aren’t as much of a thing in my friends group is that we don’t seem to have people who like hosting. Hosts have to clean up their place, wrangle any food/drink logistics, have the capacity to play movies/tv/music. When it’s easier to go somewhere else to meet up, that replaces parties.
The “meeting strangers” aspect also might play a role. Event-based meeting strangers allows for more buffers and graceful exits in case there isn’t chemistry, or just that meeting strangers is too much work when you’ve got the day job draining social energy. (Working takes more social energy interacting with co-workers than attending a class does, which is why people have more of it in school.) The event reduces that required energy, or provides external energy to drive interactions because you’re also doing something else.
If you want more parties, why not host them yourself?
I will second this, if you have the capacity to do so.
Provide basic food and drinks, and the skeleton of some entertainment, and you are set. (Don’t go overboard. People will generally bring food and drink, provided you can be relied upon to provide basics, and you don’t want to schedule the party’s entertainment down to the minute, just make sure you have some plans if things get dull.)
This was the same conclusion I reached! The first of (hopefully several) is happening June 2nd, if anyone is going to be in/around southeastern Virginia.
I think it’s part of the nature of college – parties are easy because people live so close together, and are also usually cash-poor so ‘hanging out in someone’s room with beer and food’ is an good social activity.
In my late 20s I still attend parties once or twice a month – I think this is because living in a semi-rural area means there aren’t many opportunities for organized activities, and people tend to have their own large houses. A few years ago when I lived in London I would attend maybe two or three a year, and then only because a good friend of mine loved to host them. Seattle is obviously a similar place where the scope for organized activities is huge, whereas people tend to live in shared apartments/houses and would need buy-in from their housemates to throw a party.
I will be in the San Francisco Bay area June 17-23. Anyone interested in getting together for coffee or drinks? Let me know. You can contact me directly at johan.g.larson@gmail.com .
I started watching Scandal, and have finished 5 seasons (out of 7) in about two weeks, during which I really needed to be doing other things, whoops.
One of the interesting things is, besides becoming amusingly more sensitive to social performativity, that the show incentivizes viewers to dislike characters who can’t play the game. The competence porn is about being to outsmart others’ political maneuvers, so characters that choose to hurt their own popularity because of the strength of their own feelings feel like irrational idiots next to all of the Machiavels surrounding them. The exceptions have been when sticking to their convictions is the smart tactical move, due to it revealing some previously unseen charisma.
It’s a great yarn of a show with some very silly plots, but it does make me very depressed about how corrupt the US government is.
Also the show drags either when it gets bogged down in the romantic angst, or when it tries to be a spy show. I want to be watching eyecandy pulling mindgames and outmaneuvering each other politically, not carrying the idiot ball because they’re too busy pining, or for all plots to get subsumed in a black hole of physical extortion!
Still, the show successfully pulled “daaaamn!”s out of me at its escalating twists on an impressively frequent basis.
The world of the show assumes that a political dynasty Kennedy-like white guy, former California governor, was elected after Bush instead of Obama, and so explores what a very moderate Republican White House might look like in the modern day. Because the protagonist is a fixer in favor of the president, you have a lot of progressive characters and fans of the show paradoxically rooting for and even protecting the Republican executive branch, while still sparring with both Republicans and Democrats in Congress and elsewhere. The show began airing in 2012.
The show goes in pretty hard on leftist politics starting in S4, even including a not-Trump character, but is still mostly neutral overall, with the strongly leftist parts restricting themselves to single episodes at a time. Spoilers: Abg-Gehzc trgf gnxra qbja orpnhfr ur onfvpnyyl qbrf n onfxrg bs qrcybenoyrf fcrrpu va cevingr gb gur cebgntbavfg, jub gura yrnxf vg gb abg-Sbk Arjf. Gung rcvfbqr nverq ba Znl 5, 2016. Lbh pbhyq xvaq bs srry gur jevgref’ vapernfvat qrfcnve, naq V ynhturq ng ubj gvql gur raq bs gung nep jnf. Ohg vg qbrf cbvag bhg gung ab znggre ubj zhpu Gehzc zvtug jnssyr ba cbyvpl, ur unfa’g rire znqr gung zvfgnxr, naq nf sne nf jr pna gryy, ur znxrf uvzfrys oryvrir va uvf nssrpgvba sbe uvf fhccbegre “phfgbzref,” engure guna uneobevat n frperg ybnguvat bs gurz, yvxr gur Fpnaqny punenpgre qvq, fb ur arire jvyy unir fhpu n snhk cnf.
Writing-wise, how does it compare to the early seasons of The West Wing?
I have not watched The West Wing. But I would guess that Scandal is much much less concerned with policy details. It’s more about how fast people can rise and fall because of their human actions. Political maneuvers are more about changing a person’s public image to the public, whether by disgrace or an engineered feat to be praised. The introduction of a policy wonk character in S4 was to show how much of an exception she was in her priorities.
It’s also not all politicians. The protagonist helps with CEOs, as well. And as the title of the show indicates, it’s mostly about covering up scandals.
There were a few scenarios where characters are battling for votes over something, but the exact thing matters less than the mud they sling to influence the congresspeople to vote their way.
You should really watch The West Wing! I haven’t seen Scandal at all, but anyone who likes political dramas and is not entirely allergic to left-leaning politics should watch The West Wing! (And when I say “left leaning” I mean by early 2000s standards.)
(Side note: Josh Malina is in both, though he’s not in West Wing until the 3rd or fourth season I think…)
From your description, it sounds like West Wing is much more earnest (perhaps even anti-cynical). There’s definitely social jockeying, influence public and insider opinion with clever maneuvers, and backroom deals — but the heart of the show is a team of competent, idealistic people trying to pick the best policies and make the best decisions for the country.
Edit: Also I’m guessing Nick is asking about the writing style of the show. Aaron Sorkin, creator of The West Wing, has a distinctive writing style, very snappy but information-dense. I would be surprised if Scandal is similar, but hopefully someone who has seen both shows can comment and compare the two!
Scandal’s writing has been called Sorkin-esque. These are very quick-talking people.
But Scandal also loves them some big monologues, too, with key lines repeated multiple times for dramatic effect. Don’t know if that’s a Sorkin thing as much, but it is apparently a Shondaland thing. (Scandal is the only Shondaland show I’ve seen.)
Scandal is primarily character-focused. Broader themes are mostly about how power corrupts, the lengths people go to get power, and how power defines a person and their relationships. (For example, how the president must be held to a higher standard than anyone else, and so should not be excused for the same feelings as a civilian would.)
Open call for book recommendations. I’m finishing my finals in three weeks and I want to have some good stuff lined up.
I will read pretty much anything as long as it’s one of the best things you’ve ever read. But if you’d like a hint I’m particularly looking for recommendations in the following areas:
Political sociology
Linguistics
Social history of pretty much any kind
Histories of:
Cortes, Pizarro and the Conquistadors
The Raj
Decolonisation
The Mexican Revolution / 19th century Latin American political economy
The second industrial revolution
Which are the best classic fantasy and scifi novels and short stories and which are skippable?
War by Gwynne Dyer. It’s a social history, of war. There’s a few places where he makes some bad claims based on bad science (eg, SLA Marshall’s research seems to have a lot of problems; nuclear winter might not be a thing) but overall it’s a very good book.
Social history/political sociology:
Lincoln Steffens, The Autobiography of Lincoln Steffens
An incredibly interesting book about New York and America from when Theodore Roosevelt became police commissioner and tried to stamp out police corruption until the 1920’s.
H. L. Mencken, Newspaper Days; “Inventing the News” is one of the best stories about news I’ve read.
The Raj:
Kipling: it’s hard to say where to start, but Plain Tales from the Hills and Kim will do.
Best books I’ve ever read, general:
Willa Cather, The Bohemian Girl
About choices, and the settlement of the West, and immigrants, and…Very hard to categorize, but quick to read and incredibly memorable.
If you go for Cortes, Pizarro and the Conquistadors, I would rather suggest not reading Matthew Restall’s most recent book “When Montezuma Met Cortez”. It’s a bit meandering, frustrating, vague, and noncommittal, and has a bit of a chip on its shoulder.
Not sure what kind of Linguistics is your thing, but if you’re interested in descriptive, structural linguistics, then Describing Morphosyntax by Thomas Payne and The Art of Grammar by Alexandra Aikhenvald are good places to start. They’re both written as guides for bushwhacking field linguists, but also serve as decent introductions on how languages work in general.
One of my favorite books about language (though I’d hesitate to call it a “linguistics” book per se) is Lost Languages by Andrew Robinson. It’s about deciphering lost writing systems: it opens with three chapters giving detailed histories on how Ancient Egyptian, Linear B, and Classical Mayan were deciphered, followed by several chapters on various as-yet undeciphered writing systems like Linear A, Epi-Olmec, Proto-Elamite, and Harappan.
Another book that I really like, though it might not really be up your alley, is American Indian Languages: Cultural and Social Contexts by Shirley Silver and Wick Miller. It’s a general survey of all things related to North American indigenous languages: numeral systems, directional systems, speech registers, storytelling, poetry, sign language… basically every aspect you can think of, highlighting various outstanding features of this-or-that language (for example, did you know the Nuu-chah-nulth language has a special verbal suffix used when speaking of or to cross-eyed people?).
Quiz time! Each of the lists below consists of ten words. Your task is to remove one letter from each of the words, and anagram the remaining letters to form ten members from some category. For example, if a list had the words “dear”, “ruble”, and “energy”, you could get “red”, “blue”, and “green”. As a hint, the categories are given at the end, rot-13’ed, but it’s more fun to try to figure them out on your own.
A:
1. burn
2. lilek
3. iller
4. decker
5. unrobe
6. markets
7. obscure
8. brochan
9. feathers
10. treasury
B:
1. farm
2. bloc
3. omit
4. bravo
5. gaits
6. wrath
7. downer
8. debark
9. boredom
10. tonsillar
C:
1. yorick
2. arches
3. dashing
4. thermal
5. tanktop
6. coaching
7. optional
8. citation
9. carroming
10. overfunding
D:
1. drone
2. lutist
3. suicide
4. enslave
5. arachnid
6. brutifies
7. acidulous
8. mediation
9. malediction
10. containments
E:
1. agism
2. umbrae
3. hazier
4. cyclone
5. rapiers
6. uprisals
7. shamoyed
8. shadowier
9. analysands
10. popular vote
F:
1. elites
2. sabers
3. newpert
4. ordeals
5. bizoner
6. lobulin
7. magmalab
8. resulting
9. reticulem
10. essentials
G:
1. impend
2. grebes
3. welted
4. artery
5. pabular
6. lignums
7. homaging
8. unfallen
9. milkstone
10. brigandage
H:
1. wain
2. uhohs
3. unbag
4. epoch
5. toydog
6. dudbay
7. goblin
8. fatify
9. becloud
10. tetawny
N: Flabalzf bs Evire
O: Jbeqf sbe Znyr Navznyf
P: Orfg Cvpgher Bfpne Jvaaref
Q: Ebzna Rzcrebef
R: Bofbyrgr Pbhagel Anzrf
S: Zrgny Nyyblf
T: Snoevpf
U: Svyy va gur Oynax-Oynax
Seven years ago, I wrote an essay on 11 myths of politics. It is from a basically libertarian point of view. I plan to put each myth on an SSC thread, to see what commenters think. Most of these aren’t new ideas, but they are worth discussion.
Myth # 1: That politicians and government act on behalf of the public more than businesses do. In order to survive, businesses must make a profit. In order to do this, they must create a service or product that customers will buy, at a higher price than the total of all their costs. They must also have sufficiently good relationships with employees and vendors so that their output has high enough quality and low enough cost that it is below their revenues. The business must organize the firm so they have the financial prowess to ensure that they will make money, legal knowledge sufficient to keep the government from shutting them down, and planning capability to stay ahead of changes in the business environment.
For politicians to survive, they must be elected and then re-elected. To do this they must maintain a good image with the general public, and thus keep good relationships with the media, campaign donors, and image shapers within their jurisdiction.
There is no reason to think that those who are successful at being elected act more in the public interest than those who are successful at selling products and services. To be elected, the politician must convince the majority of his constituents that he agrees on most of the issues and that the politician will be successful at implementing these policies. Since most issues aren’t just two sided but have a range of possible answers (for example, how progressive should the tax system be?), it is unlikely that anyone can possibly be in agreement with the majority of his constituents. A successful politician will thus hedge his opinions to make it appear that he agrees with most of the voters, regardless of his true opinions. If the politician is too idealistic to spin his opinions in that manner, there will likely be an opponent who will do this spinning, and thus the opponent will win the election.
It is true that there are many idealists out to fix the world that run for office to improve the world, and not for their own personal fulfillment (or not just for their own fulfillment, at least). But if they maintain their idealism strictly and transparently, many voters will disagree and vote against them. Only those politicians that hedge their opinions to appeal to the majority will be successfully elected. Our elected officials are not those people who are strong idealists out to change the world; they are pragmatists who say what they need to in order to be elected.
Not that the public would be well served if governed by idealists. Hitler had many ideals, and was successful in bringing many of them to fruition. Most idealists aren’t as evil as Hitler, but their ideals don’t necessarily match up with the public’s wishes. In practice, we get pragmatists in office who tell the voters what they want to hear. But it is very hard to tell what these politicians really believe, so we sometimes get officials whose actions don’t match the public’s ideals. If the differences are great, then the official will eventually be voted out, but that doesn’t happen too often, since the public is pretty ignorant of opaque government functions.
On the other hand, businesses provide products and services that consumers want. If they weren’t wanted, consumers wouldn’t buy them and the businesses would fail. It is true that businesses can fool consumers as to the quality of the products / services provided, at least for a while. But politicians have a much easier time of fooling voters than businesses have of fooling consumers, because the consumers use the products /services directly.
Is it in a later point, or is this the place to discuss the critique below?
Governments are not primarily run by politicians: they are run by bureaucrats, while the politicians provide a sideshow and occasional direction. Bureaucrats have different incentives than politicians: their goal is that nothing that can be blamed on them personally happen on their watch.
Two immediate criticisms spring to mind:
Not true for any case where costs are borne by someone else (externalities). Environmental damage is the classic example. Also, for some classes of product, like gambling, this is true only on a technicality. Technically, a guy who runs a casino is providing a service – he takes his customers’ money and in return gives them the hope that they might get it back – but he’s not actually adding anything to the economy.
The only thing a business needs to do is convince customers to give them money. They usually do this by providing a useful service, but the exceptions are pretty significant.
I think this is too strong a requirement – a politician doesn’t have to match someone’s position exactly to be in agreement with them. To borrow your example of the tax rate, suppose the tax rate is currently 10%, I think it should be 20%, and my party’s candidate is calling for an increase to 15%. Technically, we’re not in agreement, but for practical purposes, we are – we both want higher taxes, and Mr. 15% is going to get me closer to my target than his opponent, Mr. 5%.
As a result, politicians generally place themselves in the middle of their constituents. You can see this every election season, as they try to place themselves on the extremes for the primary, then start walking back to get broader appeal in the general election.
(This also addresses your comment about pragmatists vs idealists – Mr. 15% is probably a pragmatist, since he’s picked a more electable position than Mr. 20%, but that doesn’t mean he’s completely at odds with the ideal.)
It might be relevant that governments can also ignore externalities– they do quite a bit of polluting and other environmental damage.
I’m not sure what you mean by contributing to the economy– would non-gambling entertainment count as contributing?
It’s hard to give a concrete definition, but I think there’s a difference between providing a non-tangible service, and offering a trade that people think is positive-sum but actually isn’t. Especially if your argument is that people are making a rational decision when they pay a business for something.
Nobody goes to a concert expecting to make a profit, but people do buy lottery tickets with the expectation that they’ll win something.
My interpretation of people buying lottery tickets is that they are paying for daydreams. If you are poor, it’s pleasant to imagine that you might inherit a million dollars. You don’t have a rich uncle to make the fantasy more believable, so you buy a lottery ticket instead.
Here’s a nice article on “The Ultimate Externality“, the state.
As Bastiat said, “The state is the great fictitious entity by which everyone seeks to live at the expense of everyone else.”
My version of this is one of my talks, arguing that market failure is an argument against laissez-faire but a stronger argument against the alternative. Here is the text version.
Casinos provide entertainment.
Technically true, but I’m very skeptical of the claim that everyone who goes to a casino is doing so because they’ve rationally decided that they want the hope that they’ll make money more than they want to have actual money. Some people are just bad at math.
My broader point is that when Mark says businesses must be acting on behalf of the public if customers are willing to give them money, this is only true if you’re willing to consider literally anything a business provides, including empty promises, as a public service.
I agree that casinos provide entertainment, but they are also the inverse of insurance companies. Insurance companies accept risk from risk-averse people in exchange for a profit percentage. Casinos provide risk to risk-preferring people in exchange for a profit percentage.
As someone who paid the bills in college through poker, I spent a good amount of time in casinos when not playing online. I would make the anecdotal observation that, aside from the minority of professionals and problem gamblers, most casino customers do not expect to make money on games of chance despite a lack of math skills.
Games of skill such as poker are a different story with most players believing that they are better than average, although in that case the casino merely provides the facilities for players to gamble with each other in return for a cut of the action.
Would you apply the same claim to nightclubs or dating apps, considering that the majority of their customers do not achieve sexual success on any given evening?
I think you’re right that there are edge cases where businesses do net social harm,* but it’s not necessary for the OP’s point that all businesses be social goods, only that they be about in line with politicians. In the same way that you point out that all businesses need do is convince someone to buy their product, all politicians need do is convince someone to vote for them. His thesis sentence, IMHO, is
Is there reason to believe that voters, who don’t have any money directly on the line, are better informed and more rational than consumers, who are spending their own money? My recollection is studies show differently – voters know, implicitly or explicitly, that one vote doesn’t make much difference, so they tend to be less educated and more likely to vote as a matter of expression when they don’t have direct money on the line.
* Note: I don’t agree that casinos are necessarily or even likely a social loss. In addition to the fact that people enjoy going there, the alternative is underground gambling, with consequent risk of encouraging criminal behavior, blackmail, etc. Just as drug legalization might be a social benefit over the alternative, casinos might as well.
(Casinos also profit from a government-sponsored oligopoly and IIRC are subject to substantial special taxation, which makes it hard to separate out the costs of a free market versus the costs of regulation).
If your pessimism about democratic governments was right, then they wouldn’t be any better than oligarchies and dictatorships. But if you actually look at the evidence, they are. Read The Dictators Handbook. It’s really easy to make up a story that supports your bias. Unless you look at some kind of evidence, you don’t have any idea either way whether it’s right.
Unless I misunderstood, Marc is not arguing that democratic politicians are equivalent to dictators from a social good perspective, only that they’re not better than businesses. Unless we agree that businesses <= dictators, I don't think your conclusion follows.
His point is that politicians don’t do any good because instead of helping their constituents they just pretend they will. But if politicians weren’t responsive to their constituents, their policies would be similar to non-democratic governments.
I don’t think people are advocating this or other “big government is good because government is good and more is more good automatically!” myths nearly as much as libertarians imagine
I do think that there’s often an unspoken premise that businesses mean ill for their customers, because they want profit, but putting a legislature or regulator in charge is good, because they’re motivated by the public good.
A lot of the net neutrality debate is basically restating that premise, particularly since the issue at its constituted now is basically whether we’re better off with (a) no net neutrality regulation or (b) the FCC regulating internet service providers as utilities, so the real question is “do you want to put ISPs in charge of what products they offer or do you want to put the FCC in charge?”
With net neutrality (and other recent regulations) I don’t think anyone has faith the “government” will generally and in good faith uphold a particular regulatory regime in the public interest. Even as they were being made many people pointed out they would just be reversed under Republicans. I think many more people expect things to gradually get more whiplash-y in the future as politicians from the opposition party tear up suites of executive orders, etc. in the first 100 days of being elected. Even big celebrated victories like gay marriage seem fragile if Trump or the next guy finds himself in circumstances that allow packing the Supreme Court
I don’t think the belief is quite that crude.
It’s more that in almost any specific situation (there are some exceptions for sex and drugs), the belief is that the attempted solution which gives the government more power gets preferred.
The idea that the government should do less to hurt people just doesn’t get thought of… and this is something I’ve checked on, very politely. The idea comes as a surprise.
I think it’s mostly just ‘someone must do something’ and government is the obvious ‘someone’.
That begs the question of whether the something will make the situation better or worse, I think.
Yeah, but most people don’t ask that. They work closer to the Yes Minister model of
‘Something must be done’
‘This is something’
‘Therefore I must do it’
If you think you’ve identified a problem/injustice and someone says there’s no effective/proportionate way to deal with it, this is definitely a sign that they don’t agree it’s a problem/injustice and shouldn’t be listened to.
This isn’t even entirely irrational. Plenty of things get dismissed as impractical because people don’t want to do them. If you’re not close to the details, just creating lots of pressure to sort the problem may be more effective than trying to understand the reasons given for inaction. It’s still annoying though.
@DavidS:
One of the things that could be done is for the government to stop doing something that makes the problem worse. Minimum wage law in the case of high unemployment levels among low skill workers. Restrictions on construction in the case of high housing projects. Farm programs that make food more expensive for the issue of poverty. Public school monopoly in …
I think the general answer there would be ‘that’s no excuse not to do those good things, the government needs to do something else to stop the other bad thing you mentioned’.
Again, if your starting assumption is that the government has to be dragged kicking and screaming to deal with problems and is in hoc to business and the super-rich, this is a fairly rational strategy. Very little political discussion talks about things being actually difficult or having unintended consequences.
Question for the readers here: How would you feel about a “novel” written with each chapter being set about 25 years apart? Would it feel like a gimmick, or something that could be neutral or positive if the overarching narrative and individual events were interesting? Without, probably, any cheats about immortality or hibernation or so; new characters would cycle through, with their own arcs and, ideally, thematic and causal links between those arcs creating a larger narrative.
I have a fondness for stories that are epic in timescale, where you can see the impact of peoples choices on later generations. Probably related to why I like civilization. Anyway, this skipping stone story structure seems like one that could evoke this wistful feeling when done well, and I might intend to give it a shot. (That’s a great deal of indecision there, huh?)
James A. Michener made a career of this.
Edward Rutherfurd did too. There is also Steven Saylor’s Roma, a novel tracking 1000 years of Roman history.
Thanks, I’ll look into those!
This was my first thought. I read a ton of his books in high school, and in many the guy starts with the rocks. There aren’t even any humans for the first 50 pages sometimes. Centennial was my favorite.
Sounds like Cloud Atlas, although I guess that was non-linear. I’m tempted to say that non-linear is the way to do it, so that you can splice themes together and jump around as needed, but that’s just me.
You could also do it as hyperlinked html/Twine/CYOA so that the reader can read it in any order they want.
“jump around as needed,”
Cloud Atlas may have been non-linear, but it did have a pretty rigid nested structure rather than jumping around (which really paid off for reinforcing “thematic and causal links between those arcs creating a larger narrative” like Randy wants, so it’s a great example).
Oh, and if I remember correctly Slade House did timeskips of approximately 10 years per chapter while remaining chronologically linear.
I liked Asimov’s Foundation, so there’s precedent that this could work.
Yup, that came to mind. There is some continuity of character, and the individual novels mostly work on their own, but I think it would have been no less interesting if there were more shorter and stories comprising the work.
Also Asimov and even shorter: “The Last Question” (you can find it on google if you haven’t read it) has no continuity of character between sections — no section is really fleshed out, just enough of a sketch to show “this is hundreds of years in the future, now this is millions of years in the future.”
(It’s also one of my favorite short stories so I’d recommend looking it up regardless, if you haven’t read it!)
Charles Stross’s Accelerando did this for the Singularity. One character who lives Twenty Minutes into the Future, with some plausible future weirdness as technology starts to move faster than the law can. Then we jumped a bit farther forwards to his kids, mostly normal except for the part where they’re colonizing Jupiter with self-replicating machines. Then we jump a bit farther forwards to the grown-up kids, now gone fully transhuman while Earth has been consumed by weird AI agents. Then we meet their kids, who are even weirder. It worked pretty well, IMO – it gives you a snapshot of life in each timeframe without getting bogged down too much in how we got there.
(Especially important for future history, which is always going to have a bit of handwaving as to how we got there.)
It’s definitely an interesting concept, and one I would want to read. I think the execution would rely on finding something for the reader to care through the whole book, and it risks having too much going on if the reader has to figure out new characters every chapter (I’d certainly struggle with that at least).
Walter Miller’s A Canticle for Leibowitz was a few (three? four?) novelas set hundreds of years apart, and is very well done. It worked (or so I remember) by tying everything into the story of the monastery. Stephen Baxter’s Flood and sequel Ark spanned a couple generations, though there were a few characters that were children at the beginning who survived the entire story to link it together.
Right, I think it would have to have a strong sense that the setting is a character.
C.J. Cherryh’s Forty Thousand in Gehenna does this.
I think as other people’s examples have shown, this can definitely be a positive element to a book. You just have to make sure the segments tie together satisfyingly.
I think both Foundation and Canticle for Leibowitz use “the arc of civilization”, and the themes of preserving/rebuilding civilization to tie together sections that are centuries apart.
Another technique I feel like I’ve seen a lot is to show different generations of the same family. (I think Roots if the famous example but have read/watched in myself — in school we read The Glory Field which I think is similar.)
I feel like another “tying theme/device” I’ve seen is one item and telling stories of people interacting with it at different times. (I haven’t seen it but The Red Violin might be an example?) I feel like I’ve seen this in books, especially with magic items, but I haven’t recalled any specific examples.
That definitely sounds like a positive to me, personally, at least. Out of curiosity, were you thinking about a work of speculative fiction? (For some reason I assumed that you were, but when I reread your comment I realized that you didn’t state so.)
Possibly you correctly put it together with the thread I made in the last open asking about spaceship travel times and colonization.
On the other hand, I think it would work as well or better as a historical novel, but that would require a deep knowledge of the geography and history of an area to do justice.
I had a chance to watch Deadpool 2 a couple of days ago, and found it a strange experience. On the one hand, this film is clearly made in the mold of the first one. It has the same main characters, the same fourth-wall-breaking irreverence, and the same hard-R violence. But on the other, somehow my reaction was completely different; I really loved the first one, but this second one is just meh. You’d think the clearly bigger budget would have made things better, but maybe it didn’t.
Did anyone else have a similar experience?
EDIT: Maybe it’s just me. The film has grossed $149 million in the US.
I felt the same way. On some level, I could clearly tell that this was a better movie. It had an actual plot and some actual character moments that were meaningful beyond simple spoofing and were not solely setups for jokes. On the other hand, I didn’t think it was as funny. There were definitely some very funny moments, but overall I walked out at the end thinking that I laughed more at Deadpool 1.
My best guess is that it’s simply less fresh. A lot of Deadpool’s humor is referential and spoof-y. But that type of humor has a short shelf life and a quick fall-off in its effectiveness. There are only so many tropes to invert and genre cliches to mock before the techniques start to repeat. It’s sort of a parasitic medium in that way.
It was still pretty good, I enjoyed the movie and would probably see Deadpool 3. But I am not sure the genre has staying power in the long run. Blazing Saddles can work because of a long history of cowboy movies. There’s almost no way that Blazing Saddles 2: Clevon Rides Again wouldn’t be less funny because you’d know what to expect.
Deadpool is a gag character. A spoof character. Its probably harder to continue the story vs say, X-Men or ironman.
For a given year Y, let f(Y) be the proportion of people alive that year who have a descendent alive today.
What does the graph of f in the range (300,000 BC, today) look like? Is there a slick way of saying what the average value of f is?
This is a fun question. Somebody answer it please.
A discussion I don’t want to participate in, but am curious to see opinions about:
Are groups obligated to respect cultural expectations, and to what extent? Does it make a difference if it is a closed group (I/e, a private club) versus an open group (I/e, a group of people on Meetup)?
For specific examples that I hope won’t be too culture-warry I will stick to food, so egetarianism and EA; are the non-vegetarians obligated to participate in vegetarianism for the purposes of EA events? Or Hinduism, based on my admittedly weak understanding of Hinduism in which I suppose other people eating cows is offensive, should a group including a Hindu individual refrain from eating beef when participating in group activities?
Where does this line end – if you think it is wrong to eat rabbits for personal ethical reasons, and aren’t part of a meaningful larger culture, should your beliefs be respected?
And how do you handle contradictory beliefs – when two people’s beliefs cannot be simultaneously satisfied?
(Food is not really what this is about, clearly, but I hope it will be safer territory for people to discuss the meta-level issues here.)
Amusingly (for a resident of the United States): about 40% of my co-workers are expatriates from India. Some are vegetarian, some are vegetarian on certain days of the week and eat chicken on other days. Some will eat meat from birds/fish, but not meat from quadrupeds. Some will eat almost any meat.
Religously, there is also a mix of various stripes of Hindu, as well as Buddhists, Sikhs, and Muslims. Thus, anytime there is a team from the office going out to lunch, we ask if there are any vegetarians present. (It helps that there are several good Thai/Lebanese/Indian/Ethiopian restaurants in the area. And Mexican restaurants are friendly to vegetarians, which was a surprise to me.)
Probably because they are immigrants in the United States, they are fairly relaxed about people who eat meat in social settings.
Back to the original question: it depends on the subject of the discussion, and how much emphasis the cultural context puts on pluralism. It also depends on how much the people involved are willing to make allowances for the cultural limitations that other people are operating under.
I don’t believe this is an obligation. That puts too much power on the individual to set the rules via complaining and so on.
Depending on the norms in question, it may be kind of the group to do so. It may be instrumentally useful, if for example many philanthropy inclined individuals happen to be vegan. But in many cases it may well be impossible to satisfy everyone. What if you had a contingent who felt obligated to ritually feast on some animal before important events along with the vegetarians? Or strong proponents of ask & guess culture, or whatever those norms are known by.
I don’t even think there is an obligation to provide safe space–a group can choose to exclude vegans in good conscious–but of course it is kinder to consider their feelings and the gain probably outweighs the costs.
Although on the last point one would have more obligation to consider their feelings the more obligated that individual is to attend. If the food on offer at the elementary school is some non-vegetarian, non-kosher, non-halal dish and the school has banned sack lunches, that’s pretty rude.
When you have a meeting of different cultures there has to be both give and take. Each culture has to recognize that their views, however much they might want them to be, aren’t universal, and take steps to accommodate others in a reasonable manner. Reasonable is a very difficult word, and part of it has to do with recognizing both how important and how common one’s beliefs are, as well as recognizing when and where it’s appropriate to discuss them.
If an EA group want to hold an event with food at which they want hindus/vegetarians to attend, they must provide non-beef/non-meat food options. They may decide to make the entire event non-beef/non-meat, especially if a lot of hindus/vegetarians are attending, and maybe even if it’s there aren’t that many attending, as it’s not a difficult accommodation to make. Of course, if it were a fruitatarian (only eats fruit that naturally falls off plants) being invited, such a large restriction would probably be unreasonable to apply to the entire group.
The flip side – if I am a vegetarian/hindu I should recognize that I’m part of a larger culture. I’m I’m a hindu at an event with 100 non-hindus, expecting that no-one eat beef because of me would be unreasonable – though I always have the option of not-participating.
Respecting and trying to accommodate as much as possible is a good thing, but at the end of the day, the larger culture wins out.
The trouble is, this is entirely subjective. How do you measure the size of a restriction? Cost? Fruit is cheap. Nutrition provided? You can go a meal without protein. How upset others are? Maybe someone is as upset by no meat as the vegetarian is by no bread or tubers. Etc.
Yep, life is hard.
I really like this essay about (big-L) Liberalism as minimum-viable politics, but I’m also aware that I should be wary of any essay which basically concludes that my political views are objectively the best 😉
One of my overarching moral principles is that there’s a gap between what I ought to do and what others have a right to expect from me (critically, this also means I can feel I ought to do something but not be angry if other people don’t do the ‘right thing’.
I think failing to recognise this distinction is a big problem with a lot of modern moral discourse: e.g. I think checking your own privilege can be a good thing, but ordering other people to or chastising them for not doing is a bad thing.
I’d apply that in this case: you should be considerate of other people’s preferences but they don’t have a right to demand it. How far this consideration depends on a huge range of factors: how strongly they feel, how many similarly strong preferences do they have (i.e. are they a utility monster), how much does it inconvenience you, and of course most importantly: are they asking nicely.
Lateish to the thread, but some ITT-style questions about gender, inspired by anecdotes in the recent IDW post.
Below are two sets of statements that both seem squarely within mainstream Blue Tribe thinking about gender (so much so that apparently academic purity tests currently enforce assent to at least some items in each group). I am confused because these seem to conflict so deeply with one another as regards the nature, meaning and human importance of both bodily sex and social/ psychic gender.
I’m not interested in debating, affirming or denying individual propositions, but can anyone help me understand how these sets are actually logically consistent within a common worldview? Or alternatively, which specific items am I getting wrong?
**SET A: GENDER IS NOTHING
1. Gender essentialism is bad. In fact, there is no specific deep-down “essence” of female or maleness.
2. It is wrong– even scientifically inaccurate– to claim that there is any inherent biological difference between male and female brains, ways of thinking, patterns of behavior, etc. All these, if observed, are the result of (pernicious) social conditioning.
3. It’s sexist to claim that our sex or gender defines our identity. We are who we are as individuals, in all our diverse glory; this has nothing to do with the sexual characteristics of our body. It’s sexist and wrong when people think that “real women” should have sexy makeup, big boobs and wear skirts.
4. Forms of social gendering are generally stupid, arbitrary, and bad. They certainly don’t “mean” anything w/r/t the person’s identity, because again, at heart we’re just people, not boy-people and girl-people.
5. In particular, social expressions of gender essentialism (like the pink sparkly girls’ doll aisle at Target vs. the blue-and-brown boys’ truck one, or girls having to be sexy/wear lots of makeup/ have long hair/think about the male gaze) are wrong. These only reflect a set of entirely arbitrary, bigoted and valueless stereotypes, and should be actively subverted.
**SET B: GENDER IS EVERYTHING
1. Individual humans have an essential, interior gender identity. This interior gender essence is real and unchangeable. To feel it strongly is a healthy part of our basic nature.
2. Having an male gender essence is entirely different from having a female gender essence. If your essential gender is different from your bodily sex, then you’re a trans person, that is, a “boy in a girl’s body,” or vice versa. Being a “boy” is fundamentally, noticeably different from being a “girl,” even if you’re both “in a girl’s body.”
3. It makes sense that people can sometimes tell their essential gender based on their youthful preferences for conventional opposite-gender toys, colors and behaviors. For example, parents of a child who’s actually “a girl in a boy’s body” might be able to tell because they’ve liked to play with dolls instead of trucks, or experiment with makeup, long hair and dresses– things that naturally align with the female.
4. Your essential gender also shows up in readily observable physical characteristics of your brain. For instance, when a study presents evidence that girls with gender dysphoria show fMRI activity in some ways more similar to the average among boys than to the average among girls, this proves not that in the right social circumstances plastic brains are capable of adopting similar functional patterns regardless of sex, but that the subjects’ brains actually are boys’ brains in some essential way– or at least, that they have a “trans brain” that is fundamentally different from a real girl brain.
5. Gender essence maps onto physical body, so feelings of gender dysphoria, far from being pathologies in themselves, are very natural. The natural female way of being is not to have a penis, so if your deep-down real self is a girl, you naturally find it deeply disturbing to have a penis, even if that penis is part of your own body you’ve had since birth. Because one’s essential gender has metaphysical priority, the only reasonable way to treat gender dysphoria is not to investigate the dysphoria itself, or to try to see if the person’s perceived gender can be realigned with their physical body, but to alter the physical body to express the essential gender. In fact, a compassionate healthcare system should readily fund heavy-duty surgical and pharmacologic interventions to alter people’s bodies to match their idea of their gender essence. For parents to delay this body modification in their gender-dysphoric children is a form of child abuse.
6. One achieves an important form of self-actualization when one’s body fits the conventional social norms for one’s “essential gender.” For example, Caitlyn Jenner had become her true self, a “real woman,” when she started wearing a lot of makeup and cute skirt outfits, got breast/lip implants, and looked hot.
7. Social gendering is meaningful and important, so a key part of being a “real woman” (or man) is getting to occupy the very distinct social role of a real woman/man (including pronouns, bathrooms, etc). Because social gendering is rightly important to one’s interior identity, not receiving this gender affirmation from society should be experienced as traumatic.
8. Because visible bodily sex characteristics, social gender role, and psychic “gender essence” are so central to our identity as a person (and because male and female genders are non-substitutable for one another), having the two former not exactly match the latter is akin to being denied basic personhood, a form of terrible violence.
*********************
Sorry so long; seemed like thoroughness would make for better discussion. Can anyone take a stab at clarifying how these fit together? Thanks!
My understanding, admittedly potentially wrong:
The first view of gender is “objectively” correct, but some (many?) people experience the second view of gender subjectively, possibly for social/cultural reasons tying into an internal concept of gender which is hardwired in.
So girls don’t naturally want to play with dolls, but in a society in which girls play with dolls, they experience that and, depending on how their internal “gender” pointer is mapped, desire to do so in order to conform to who they are meant to be.
Some people experience a flipped gender pointer, and are told one set of behaviors they are expected to conform to, but internally feel like they are conforming to the wrong social role, which causes them distress. (I fail to address here those with morphological – body – dysphoria, which I think is a distinct phenomenon from social dysphoria.)
I have no gender pointer; this is my best understanding of the current social consensus on gender. My personal belief is somewhat different from this, and ties into people’s need for a sense of social identity, rather than gender being a unique internal characteristic, and goes something like this:
There is no “gender” switch, but rather a more complex structure of “identity”, which ties into how one sees one’s role in society. Social dysporia is a disparity between how other people see your role (identity) and how you see it. This is stressful for most people who experience it. Modern gender roles, particularly the masculine gender roles (there are more than one, if you haven’t been paying much attention to people), have grown in complexity and become to a significant extent contradictory, becoming effectively impossible to truly satisfy, resulting in a slowly growing number of people who, feeling that the gender role they tried to adhere to doesn’t describe them, decide they must be a different gender. This is exaggerated by the multiple, competing, and contradictory versions of the gender roles in our society, and by people’s apparent unawareness that there are multiple versions and the failure to live up to one version doesn’t imply failure to live up to any.
(Personally, I suggest checking out of identity entirely, but people seem to find this more difficult than I do, and I don’t understand why, so I really can’t say whether this is truly a viable option for most people or not.)
This is just me spouting off observations based on a fairly superficial look into other people’s minds, mind. I am hardly a trained expert, and my opinion shouldn’t be taken as insightful, except only as a basis to do your own research or consideration.
Are there people who have social gender dysphoria without body gender dysphoria?
Also, I’m inclined to think that believing Male and Female are Fundamental Essences (see E. R. Eddison, Wicca, and Jordan Peterson) and finding that one is miserable in one’s assigned gender and happy in a different gender.
Yes.
I am not 100% certain what your second paragraph is getting at; it wouldn’t surprise me either, however. Even given that I think our conceptualization of gender is basically socially constructed (which isn’t to say I don’t think there is a biological component, but that the biological component is more like a nudge than a guiding force, with considerable overlap between the sexes based on genetic variation). There is something to be said for trying to live up to an ideal you choose, as opposed to one that is thrust upon you.
@Nancy Lebovitz
Tomboys and cross-dressers exist, yes.
Tomboys exist, but they have some traits usually thought of a male. As I understand them, they don’t have a huge drive to be seen as male.
Cross-dressers (depending on how far they take it) might be a better example.
To open with: not all of these ideas are actually compatible. That’s okay, “left” is a broad enough category that it can contain multiple viewpoints on similar topics. However, one reason why A and B can cooperate is that many of the items listed here are either in support or at least not disagreement.
To open with, I will restate the view of Sex vs Gender that is common among the gender-caring left.
Gender: A set of social roles and expectations that are informed by society. I will use “Masculine” and “Feminine” to describe gender, where applicable
Sex: The physical traits of your body, typically sorted into “Male” and “Female”. Most notably genitals, although all physical differences fall under sex
As a final note before I begin, I will be stating the case as I believe A and B would like them to be made. I make no claim that any of these statements are true, simply that they are sincerely believed by A and/or B.
A1 is basically restating the Gender definition, specifically the idea that it is a social construct. There is no particular reason why dresses should be feminine or trucks should be masculine.
B1 is referring to the concept of a gender identity. This is, in many ways, a map. An individual has preferences that imperfectly map to masculine or feminine gender norms. Taken as a whole, they usually fit into being masculine or feminine overall, but exceptions exist.
A2 and B4 are somewhat in conflict, but can still be reconciled with compromise. Consider the statement: A person’s sex has no significant impact on their brain, men and women would perform equally well on all mental tasks if society were not biased. Brain scans can tell personal differences, as well as being able to identify subjective thoughts and preferences.
If gender is a social label applied to a close-enough fit of preferences->expectations, you should be able to tell an individual’s gender even if sex has no impact on the brain.
A3 is an affirmation that not perfectly matching your gender role (whether cis or trans) is okay. Your sex and gender do not wholly define you. This is similar to the explanation I gave for B1.
A4 is a follow up on A3, and ties into the definition of gender. Because social gender roles are arbitrary, and people almost never perfectly match them anyway, reducing the social expectations of gender creates a net positive as you remove stress from people who don’t match gender roles.
A5 is basically the same as A4. Reducing social pressure to confirm to a gender role is good, because people who like the thing will like it anyway and social pressure just induces anxiety in people who don’t match social expectations.
B2 affirms that sex and gender are different. Whatever gender you identify as is a product of your personal preferences, and those preferences are more important than physical sex. Two people who map to a feminine gender (even though both will imperfectly map in different ways) have more alike than a masculine and feminine person, regardless of genital structure.
B3 is also not in conflict with anything, as it is just making the claim: Because masculine and feminine gender roles involve aesthetic preference, a child exhibiting that preference is meaningful evidence that they will settle on identify as the associated gender. This isn’t a perfect prediction, as nobody perfectly maps to either gender role, but it’s still useful evidence.
B5 is mis stated, I believe. Dysphoria is not universal among transgender people. However, for people who suffer from dysphoria, surgery is a far more reliable way of resolving it than therapy. To my knowledge, there is no reliably successful psychological treatment for dysphoria, but surgery has a very high success rate. Given that, it makes sense to encourage surgery becoming more readily available to people who suffer from dysphoria.
B6 is a fairly weak statement. Most gender-caring left people don’t believe you have to be an ideal physical representation of your desired gender to be “real”. It’s great when it happens, but is not a realistic goal or required condition for most people. Instead, B7 is the commonly desired end state.
B7 is just a desire for social treatment to match internal preference. If you identify as feminine due to holding a majority feminine preference set, it is reasonable to desire to be acknowledged as such. It is important to differentiate “wants to use the restroom/pronouns of identified gender” from “wants to strengthen or perfectly match societal gender roles”
Finally, B8 is not quite accurate as stated. The better phrasing would be that people want society to treat them in a way that matches their identity, and that people should be able to have the body structure they desire. Not all transgender people want to physically transition, and that is fine.
Note: This is deliberately simplifying things into a 2 sex + 2 gender system. In reality, many people identify as a sex or gender outside of the common set, but I have avoided discussing that to keep the explanations simple.
To conclude, the A group’s overall statement is “Physical sex doesn’t matter, and gender roles are arbitrary social constructs” while B’s statement is “People’s personal identities stem from a combination of their own preferences, which don’t always map onto their assigned gender. Allow people to identify as the gender that best suits their preferences, and treat them as such”. B also believes it is important for people to be able to receive treatment for dysphoria, and claims that surgery is by far the best way to do so. Stated in this way, it is hopefully clear that A and B are not in disagreement.
Unsaintly, thank you SO MUCH for such a detailed and helpful response!
After looking through your discussion, I think I’m getting more clarity. It does look as though A and B could agree about the static facts of the current situation (with the possible exception of the nature of the link between neurophysiology and gender expression). The remaining source of unresolved conflict I’m seeing concerns the evaluative/ normative judgments woven into each set of propositions, about where we should be headed from here.
If A and B can agree that social gender roles are entirely arbitrary social constructs, including, I assume:
–They don’t really exist as a set of natural categories; if we effaced them as social formations, they’d go away or be replaced by something much different
–There’s no natural linkage between social gender roles and biological sex, i.e. no reason why liking dresses should mean having breasts and not a penis.
And both parties confront a situation where some people are suffering because they feel that their personalities, interests OR physical bodies don’t fully match their complicated social gender role (borrowing from Thegnskald’s point),
Then I guess you could either address this situation A-style, by reasserting that gender-labeling is a harmful social formation, and working to deconstruct it so that everybody can just love the complex body and personality Nature gave them, OR B-style, by valorizing the gender label system and working to ensure that everybody gets to more fully instantiate the specific social construct they choose. But those two seem clearly to be at cross-purposes with one another, because (B) actively reinforces and adds cultural heft to the artificial gendering that (A) believes should be torn down.
(In theory, it seems like linking sex reassignment with gender dysphoria should make this even worse, because now not only are you reinforcing that people who play with dolls should be called “she,” you’re also agreeing that they should naturally grow up to have breasts, so much so that society needs to pay for serious medical interventions to make this happen.)
I guess my follow-up question is, if A truly believes that ““Physical sex doesn’t matter, and gender roles are arbitrary social constructs” then shouldn’t they be horrified when B says “You’re right, dysphoric person, parts of you (your physical sex, your hormonal makeup, etc.) are the problem, let’s lop them off/fill them in until they match your preferred imaginary gender-role-based shell”?
And to the extent that B focuses on establishing logical “mapping” between individual preferences and identified gender or assigned sex, aren’t they implicitly asserting that the conventional social logic of these mappings (dress-dolls-boobs-estrogen-“she”, etc.) is roughly correct?
As I understand it, B is unlikely to argue that everyone who identifies as a specific gender role should get sex change surgery to match the associated physical sex. Instead, it’s used as a solution to a condition commonly linked – but not universal – to being transgender. If you are physically female and identify as masculine, but have no dysphoria neither A or B would make you get surgery.
A person from B might be skeptical of a person claiming to not want surgery, but that is more due to our cultural history of pushing hard against sex change surgery leading to some people being in denial about their dysphoria. So a B may ask further questions or gently prod a transgender but not dysphoric person into considering surgery, just to make sure they actually don’t want it rather than feeling pressured into not wanting it. This is not the ideal expression of B, but is a reasonable response to our culture.
These people exist, and are called TERFs (Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists)
Incomplete answer because this puzzles me somewhat too, but one thing a trans person said to me recently that felt pretty important was that just because you don’t believe in something, doesn’t mean it ceases to exist.
In this case, it’s possible to believe society’s handling of gender is wrong and still recognize that it’s a deep part of our society and how people are treated. Given that society does very seriously treat people differently as a function of their gender, it should be no surprise that some people feel their gendered treatment is a mismatch with their desired treatment, and a subset of those people will feel it so strongly that their lives are significantly improved by getting society to switch to the other gendered treatment.
Also for what it’s worth, I think the last part of B1 isn’t actually a part of the orthodoxy. Plenty of people don’t identify strongly with a gender and that seems pretty well accepted. Nonbinary people are the obvious representatives, but the droves of cis people whose responses to trans people is just “who gives a damn?” probably embody this group.
Anyone down to make a million bucks? Its actually super easy if ur willing to bullshit. Scratch that—-10 million bucks
https://mashable.com/2016/04/05/samsung-smart-contact-lenses-patent/#C9W.sFfVcaqD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OO0_CmhMF9k
https://www.cardplayer.com/poker-news/22330-ai-scientists-achieve-superhuman-performance-in-poker
What? This seems suuuuper easy. There has to be *one* corrupt doc or makeup artist on here willing to pull it off. I can do the hardware and software networking and cryptographic protocols. You don’t need to know anything about poker besides the buzz words to get an easy 10 million.
I understand how saying this in a public forum might make one hesistant to volunteer, but this is easy ya.
Maybe no one’s responding because everyone just wants to get in on blackmailing the people who do it afterwards.
On a more serious note, there must be games that are easier to cheat than poker. There’s lots of games where a distant visual/auditory signal would be enough. This happened with a guy who won Who Wants To be A Millionaire by getting someone to cough.
Nowadays the trick isn’t just to not get caught…it’s to not leave behind recorded evidence, which casinos and game shows certainly keep.
*checks for culture war ban*
*not banned?*
Hey, should I be angry about the North Korea thing?
I am not a fan of Donald Trump, but recent events seem to have met most of the goals I had.
North Korea is disabling its nuclear test site! It’s having talks with South Korea!
And yesterday they sent us a completely unreasonable message, threatening to cancel a talk, and we did not put up with their shit.
My twitter feed seems upset about it, but they haven’t given a clear reason why they’re upset — seems to be “Trump did it and therefore it is awful”.
Thoughts?
There are so many unknowns in assessing foreign policy that I don’t even know how to judge. NK is a problem like Cuba, where what we’ve been doing for decades hasn’t worked, so I don’t object to trying out a low cost alternative just to see what happens.
Depends what you mean by “works”. We’re not at war with Cuba and they aren’t a threat to the US. If we had that North Korea it would be good enough.
Pretty sure this was in the Art of the Deal. Something about never letting the other side know you want the deal too badly or they smell blood in the water and you’re dead. Kim was getting pushy, then insulting, so Trump told him to pound sand. Now they’ll make nice and the summit will be back on in a month or two.
My impression of Trump at the moment is that he sees most of life, in particular his current job, as negotiation, bilateral monopoly bargaining. Kim acts in a way designed to imply that if he can’t get a bargain mostly in his way he’ll back out, so Trump responds by implying the same about himself–and, temporarily, backing out.
A major Chinese company gets very costly sanctions from the U.S. for violating U.S. rules by selling stuff to countries we disapprove of. Trump’s reaction is “great, we have a good excuse for imposing costs on China, what can I get them to give me in reduced tariffs etc. not to do so?”
It’s all the art of the deal. And that really is part of what diplomacy is about, but only part.
It definitely seems like Bolton/Pence managed to sabotage the talks (intentionally?) by talking about full denuclearization. Even if Kim suggested that was a possibility in private, saying it in public made it look like Kim had caved in.
Disabling the test site is nice to have but doesn’t necessarily promise a lasting solution – a test site is a small part of a nuclear program and probably the easiest one to build. There’s still a significant amount of negotiation to do, and if we’re not actually going to talk to them I’m not sure how we’re going to get that negotiation done.
North Korea’s message was insulting and blustery (which they always are, take them “seriously but not literally”), but you can see where they’re coming from. Bolton and Pence both called for Libya-style disarmament, and North Korea saw what happened to Libya. They obviously won’t accept that as the starting point for the talks.
The most charitable interpretation I can give is the same as Conrad Honcho’s – this is a “door in the face” technique, where we start off demanding North Korea’s complete surrender and gradually scale back to something we can actually achieve. But it’s equally likely that the talks will go nowhere – both sides will bluster about the size of their missiles and make some token concessions, and we try again in another ten years.
EDIT: As for why your Twitter feed is upset? Because “Trump cancels summit” does not look like forward progress on this issue. And because it pattern-matches to other cases where Trump took a quick, showy win, but hasn’t yet delivered the “better deal” he’s so fond of promising.
I think the whole Libya thing is just an excuse. China uses NK for leverage in economic negotiations. Kim does what China tells him to, and Kim started getting all pissy again after his meeting with Xi.
At a guess, North Korea had three goals here, listed in order of descending importance:
1) Give China and Russia an excuse to reduce sanctions
2) Get some leverage on South Korea
3) Get aid from the US again
A deal with the US would’ve gotten them 1-3, but possibly at the cost of their nuclear arsenal; it looks like they’re willing to accept 1-2 as long as they get to keep their nukes.
Having nukes is really important to the Norks domestically. They’re literally building monuments to them. They are probably willing to accept a good enough deal that degrades their ability to use or further develop their nuclear capabilities, but only as long as it leaves them a fig leaf’s worth of pretense that they’re a nuclear power and being taken seriously as such.
Their message was a not-unreasonable response to two of our messages, the substance of which were, 1. “No matter what you do, even if you agree to all of our demands, we’re going to kill you all”, and then 2. “Ignore that guy, we’re only going to kill you all if you don’t do what we tell you to”. And the substantive content of Kim’s response was “Threatening to kill us all is not going to result in a favorable outcome from this summit and is a really stupid move if you’re genuinely trying for a diplomatic soluition. Please clarify which spokesman’s threats, if any, represents the true position of your administration”
I, for one, consider this to be the sort of “shit” the United States should put up with if we’re going to have this sort of undisciplined messaging coming out of the White House.
Hmm, looks like I might have been confused. I had read this article:
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/15/world/asia/north-korea-postpones-talks.html
“The abrupt change in tone began early Wednesday, when North Korea indefinitely postponed high-level talks with South Korea over the North’s sudden objection to joint military drills by the South and the United States that began last week. The North also raised the possibility of scrapping the meeting with Mr. Trump.”
“North Korea had previously signaled flexibility about the military exercises, appearing to remove a perennial obstacle to talks between North and South Korea. But the North cited its objections to the joint American-South Korean air force drill in postponing a separate high-level meeting with South Korea that had been planned for Wednesday.”
“It is not unusual for North Korea to abruptly cancel and postpone meetings with its neighbors. The North’s decision to postpone the border talks was delivered only 15 hours after it proposed those talks on Tuesday and the South quickly accepted the offer.”
and I do think this was pretty unreasonable of them, but it does look like I was wrong about some details.
Have you got a link for the actual text of the messages you’re paraphrasing?
You think its pretty unreasonable that the US should suspend practicing invading North Korea during an opening to talk peace with North Korea?
“Once in a generation” is a bit of an exaggeration. The current situation’s fairly close to some stuff we saw in 2007 during the six-party talks, and even closer to the negotiations around the Agreed Framework in the 1990s.
ETA: okay, that language was ninja-edited away. I’ll still leave this up, since it might provide some useful context.
See here and here. Trump, I think, probably meant well but was clueless and unable to admit to a mistake. Bolton knew exactly what “Libya model” means in Pyongyang, and got exactly the result he always wanted.
Regarding the military exercises, they should certainly have been toned down or rescheduled and definitely not have included nuclear-capable strike assets; notwithstanding all of that, North Korea went ahead withdemolishing its nuclear test site yesterday (and no, it hadn’t already collapsed). The exercises were a tolerable misstep. The North Korean regime was very clear about their main problem being key administration figures issuing thinly-veiled threats to kill them all and not understanding that the megadeaths were going to flow both directions if it came top that. And even then, they gave Trump an out by not calling him out personally on that point, even though he was one of the offenders.
This is North Korea we’re talking about, and the Kim Dynasty. It shouldn’t take great feats of diplomatic genius to at least look like the adult in the room, and make it clear to outside observers that if diplomacy has failed it is because of Kim Jong Un’s inexperience or intransigence.
Here is an idea I had based on recent conversations about UBI and job guarantee: multiple currencies. They are common in free-to-play games, and used to obfuscate costs and encourage real money spending. However, I wonder if they could become a force for good, a useful tool for policy?
Consider gambling. It’s pretty bad: it feeds on people’s compulsions, it can easily burn through someone’s assets and send them into debt, it disproportionately hits poor people, and it makes it easy to launder money. Nevertheless, it’s popular enough that banning it is not feasible. What if it remained legal, but it was gated behind a new currency?
Let’s suppose that all gambling legislation remained the same (or even that some current regulations were lifted), with one important exception: All gambling services (including, but not limited to, betting, lottery, whatever people do in casinos, and possibly digital stuff involving loot boxes) can only be purchased with a new currency, let’s call it Gems. Here’s how Gems would work:
– This is a digital-only currency. Each adult individual has a state-managed account with gems. Corporations providing gambling services can also have Gem accounts.
– In order to get gems, a person can set aside a fraction of their monthly salary to be automatically converted into gems. The maximum fraction that can be allocated this way is capped – probably to something between 5% and 10% of salary. This could potentially be lower (though preferably not zero) for people who are living off a pension or benefits.
– Corporations can get gems by selling gambling services.The player rewards for these services can be a combination of gems and real money.
– Gems can be automatically converted into real money for a small fee. This is a one-way operation.
– Banking services with gems are not allowed. Specifically, there is no way to borrow gems or otherwise transform debt into gems.
– If gambling services are somehow bundled with other products, e.g. by giving out ‘free’ poker sessions with a hotel stay, then the entire bundle can only be paid with gems.
– Tourists entering the country can create a temporary gem account, converting their foreign currency into gems up to a cap based on their type of visa (duration of stay, etc.)
This is a bit convoluted, but in theory, it could allow people to enjoy gambling while severely reducing the potential risks. It probably wouldn’t kill the gambling industry, but their profits would go down significantly once they are not allowed to prey on the vulnerable. Tourism would suffer, but maybe not too much depending on how the thresholds are set.
I have no idea of what the infrastructure for this could cost – perhaps it’s not enough to offset the benefits. And there are most certainly loopholes to get around the restrictions, but hopefully they will be inconvenient enough to deter most users.
Is this something that could work?
My immediate thought is that gems are going to be more valuable than money, because they’re trivializably convertible to money and some people will want more of them than they’re going to be able to get.
Is it possible that gambling addicts will set up their own gambling services, that pay out consistently at, say, 102% (and pay out entirely in money)? Then anyone who isn’t already up to their maximum gem conversion has an incentive to make a little extra money, by going up to the maximum gem conversion, playing these games to convert it into cash, and ending up with slightly more money than they otherwise would have had.
I guess you could prevent this by making it so corporations couldn’t use their gems to gamble in other companies’ games. But they are allowed to pay out in gems, so what if they use those gems to make positive-return gem games for their employees instead?
At that point it might be too complicated, but unless part of it is explicitly illegal, it might be the sort of thing a company would specialize in setting up for people who want to gamble more.
You can’t run a game that pays out more money than it takes in. Well, you could, but you’ll go bankrupt eventually.
I think the idea is that you value Gems more than dollars, so you’d effectively be buying other gamblers’ (or entrepreneurial non-gamblers’) spare Gems in dollars at a 2% premium. The game is a fig leaf and you only let it run until you have all the Gems you want.
But the argument is that gems’ actual market value would be higher than their official value. You’re paying £102 for what is allegedly £100 of gems, but as availability of gems is rationed, they’re worth more than that.
The argument is that there’s a limited transaction of money to gems for most people.
So most people cannot keep playing as they could not use money to buy gems.
And rather than a money market, basically setting up these games would be the “transaction”.
I’m guessing that any system that restricts the money->gem transaction would also prevent these games (but not the casino ones).
Possibly difficult to get licenses?
> I guess you could prevent this by making it so corporations couldn’t use their gems to gamble in other companies’ games.
I hadn’t thought about this scenario, but now that you bring it up, I don’t see any upside in allowing companies to use gems for betting. For a company, gems would only be useful for converting into money, or to give as game rewards.
Aren’t the addicts the people who are most incented to find the loopholes?
I think this scheme would probably be more useful to prevent people from becoming addicts (since the play patterns that lead to addiction would be less common) than to cure existing addicts.
That said, even though you’re right that existing addicts have overwhelming incentives to find the loopholes, many of them may lack the ability to exploit them. Looking at the example above, setting up a shell company to convert money into gems looks fairly difficult for the average person, never mind the average gambling addict. And it becomes even harder if they have to keep it secret from their families / spouses. Finally, the delay and planning involved in setting up these solutions gives them one more chance to change their minds.
Or that’s the theory, anyway.
IRL, addicts are the most incentivized to find loopholes. On games where you can make a profit, the nerds just build poker bots, and everyone else loses money. On non skill based gambling, you are mathematically guaranteed to lose a profit, so the most incentivized are the least capable of finding loopholes. The most capable understand the expected value is negative for the player.
This would kill out any “professional” players and not work for anyone who does not gain income in a salaried fashion (ex. tips, stock markets)
Pretty much every income stream would need a way to tie into the gem market and it’ll probably be hard to “guard” against services that could trade money to gems (ie. pay someone cash, they then pay 99.9% back to you but with 10% of it as gems).
I guess if you made it so that the nation was the sole arbiter (ie. you can pay it as part of the income tax).
Yes, linking it somehow to income tax or other taxes and making the transactions go through a state-owned organization was what I had in mind. And there may need to be some provision for people with sources of revenue other than salary, though I’m wary of this, as it opens lots of loopholes.
But the problem with professional players is a tough one. I don’t see this system coexisting with people who make a living playing poker, the way they do now. Would it make sense to change professional gambling to a model more like professional sports, where players can get contracts, and sponsors, and competitions can still have huge cash payouts, but the game doesn’t involve actual gambling?
That sounds so easily abused, state sponsored ways to gamble.
State-sponsored gambling. Like a lottery, put on by the states. A state lottery, if you will.
I’ve been seeing insurance polices for small things: cell phones, bikes, pets, etc.
Traditional wisdom is that you shouldn’t insure against something if you can easily cover the loss (take the hit) – you’re paying for the actuarial value plus overhead for the insurance company’s operation: guaranteed negative EV. OTOH, there’s clearly some information asymmetry at play: if I ride my bike for 4 hours a day, my actuarial risk seems higher than average, but the insurance company can’t know that. OTOOH, in the aggregate markets are rational, so you’d expect the cost of premiums to be driven up by the low-risk dropping out as the high-risk flock to buy policies (as we see with the ACA).
So, I am wondering if small-cap insurance policies can be rational (that is, +EV) if you are *really* confident the policy has higher value than the premium for some hidden reason, meaning you are basically profiting at the expense of the irrationally risk-averse? Or are you more likely to be tricking yourself (plus, transaction costs) – ergo just steer clear?
I don’t know what you mean by ‘in the aggregate markets are rational’, but if you mean ‘people only have insurance if it makes sense for them’ it’s blatantly false. I definitely think that if you’re high-risk in a way the policy can’t by its nature catch you could well be getting a good deal. They don’t have to make sure every customer is profitable for them, just that the system as a whole is.
I think they make sense if you (a) have private knowledge that you are unusually likely to experience a covered loss,* or (b) have an unusually strong risk aversion.
I usually buy road hazard insurance for my tires – I know it’s a very probably money loser, but I hate paying for minor repairs.
* As you point out, you have to be above average for insurance buyers, not for product buyers, so it’s hard to know for sure that you’re in the high risk category.
Small-cap insurance policies can be rational for people with very thin financial margins (essentially, those living paycheck-to-paycheck), for whom an unexpected expense of a few thousand or even a few hundred dollars would create major financial hardship.
The standard financial advice would be to do your utmost to improve your financial margins (find a way to operate at a small monthly surplus, pay down debts to reduce interest expenses and clear up more free cash flow, and then build up emergency savings). But a lot of people can’t or won’t do this for various reasons, and for them a small-cap insurance policy can make sense.
I dunno; isn’t a low-variance life worth something in itself? I’m willing to trade a 1% chance of having to pay the price of an expensive item for %~1 of the price of the item. Makes it a lot easier to predict how much money I’ll have in the near future.
Maybe this makes less sense if you have a big buffer of cash such that having to replace your phone doesn’t mean you have to not buy things you normally would for a few months, but uhhh… I don’t.
Insurance for something small doesn’t make sense. But a service contract, which is sort of like insurance, might. Sears knows a lot more than I do about who will do a good job of fixing their appliances at a reasonable price. So I might want to pay them for a service contract on my washer on the theory that I am paying twenty dollars for a service that costs them fifteen dollars but would cost me thirty dollars.
Wow, does Jacob Rees-Mogg, or one of his staffers, read Slate Star Codex? Because what he said in that interview sounds a lot like part of I Can Tolerate Anything Except The Outgroup.
Looking in at the NFL stuff from outside…
How much is there evidence of people being outright hypocrites (i.e. people who think it’s OK to sack right-wingers for their views think NFL are breaching free speech or people who thought the former was awful think NFL are totally in the right)?
How much are there genuine distinctions on either side that justify this rather than give a blatant cover for hypocrisy?
How much is it just that the left and the right are both big enough to have some people on both sides of the ‘freedom of speech doesn’t just mean the government not imprisoning you’ debate?
How much is this a big deal for most people?
Interested both because I care about the free speech debate but also because I’m always flabbergasted by parallel hypocrisy where both sides are inconsistent and simultaenously point this out in the form of accusing the other side of being hypocrites.
“Both sides contain multitudes” is almost always correct.
The Red Tribers I’ve heard from don’t consider it hypocrisy because in their view, the Left wants to fire people at work for things they say outside of work. But the NFL kneelers are protesting / voicing controversial opinions while on the job, and they’re not exactly academics who need tenure for intellectual integrity, so their employer has the right to inflict punishments. (Voiced as “If I held a protest during an office meeting, I’d be fired immediately”)
I don’t know what the “fire all bigots” Left’s rationalization is, but I could probably check my Facebook to find out
As for how big a deal it is — all the typical culture warriors are upset, but I see no lasting consequences from this specifically. NFL players aren’t exactly a huge voting demographic, so worst case is NFL viewership drops slightly among pro-kneelers next season.
Pro-kneelers, sure, but they’ve likely clinched viewers north of the Wall.
You know nothing, Roger Goodell.
I’ve seen the left be fairly consistent, advocating common sense employment protections that would prevent you from being fired for these sorts of political expression, regardless of your philosophical position on what “Free Speech” should/does entail
Blue Triber here. I don’t think the NFL is violating free speech, I just think they’re being really shitty. I don’t think the constitution is what should be stopping them, I just don’t think they should be banning people from protesting in such a benign way and I hope that markets stop them. I think the NFL has every right to tell players what to do on the field, but I think it’s ridiculous that they’re actually exercising that to tell players when to stand or not stand.
I did some collation of data regarding success rates of “coding bootcamp” students. One control I left out due to lack of data availability is:
How many bootcamp attendees had four-year degrees to start with and were using a bootcamp to change fields or add to their skillset?
Some assumptions I made:
Regardless of success or failure, both bootcamp graduates and college students paid full price
Computer Science graduation rates are similar to those of the wider college set (I FIRMLY disagree with this but am unable to find aggregate data for graduatioon-rate-by-major at this time, if anyone can point me to a solid source on this I’m happy to adjust this table
Link here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13w8IIIAGznmp2rCYA9Sa-0TboDhm9qZ0BgMI2DdG-X0/edit?usp=sharing
Dataset:
I used the most recent set of data available on the CIRR website (January – June 2017). I wonder how much this will change if the dataset is expanded?
This is in reference to Caplan’s signaling hypothesis, I felt like I could shed some light given that I’m doing a project on the tech worker shortage more broadly.
The National Transport Safety Board has released their preliminary report on the fatality last March involving Uber’s Self-Driving technology.
Quotes from the PDF linked on that page:
Questions yet unanswered: will the operator be charged with vehicular homocide/manslaughter? Will Uber be charged with something for bad safety practices?**
**Pointed out elsewhere in the article is that the Volvo comes factory-equipped with auto-braking technology, this was disabled (I’m guessing this is the technology that is standard on all modern cars, and disabling it was necessary or made it easier to install Uber’s own systems). The emergency braking that’s part of the Uber software was disabled to avoid the car stopping randomly [presumably] because of not-yet-mature software issues. Is it reasonable to disable both of these systems and pass the onus of crash-avoidance back onto the operator in an otherwise fully automatic system?
An additional point – At 1.3 seconds (~25 meters away) when the autonomous system ‘decided’ to emergency brake, it looks like it still wouldn’t have been able to stop in time (31m, according to this site), though that probably would have avoided the fatality.