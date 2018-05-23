Can Things Be Both Popular And Silenced?

The New York Times recently reported on various anti-PC thinkers as “the intellectual dark web”, sparking various annoying discussion.
The first talking point – that the term is silly – is surely true. So is the second point – that it awkwardly combines careful and important thinkers like Eric Weinstein with awful demagogues like Ben Shapiro. So is the third – that people have been complaining about political correctness for decades, so anything that portrays this as a sudden revolt is ahistorical. There are probably more good points buried within the chaff.
But I want to focus on one of the main arguments that’s been emphasized in pretty much every article: can a movement really claim it’s being silenced if it’s actually pretty popular?
“Silenced” is the term a lot of these articles use, and it’s a good one. “Censored” awkwardly suggests government involvement, which nobody is claiming. “Silenced” just suggests that there’s a lot of social pressure on its members to shut up. But shutting up is of course is the exact opposite of what the people involved are doing – as the Times points out, several IDW members have audiences in the millions, monthly Patreon revenue in the five to six figures, and (with a big enough security detail) regular college speaking engagements.
So, from New Statesman, If The “Intellectual Dark Web” Are Being Silenced, Why Do We Need To Keep Hearing About Them?:
The main problem with the whole profile is that it struggles because of a fundamental inherent contradiction in its premise, which is that this group of renegades has been shunned but are also incredibly popular. Either they are persecuted victims standing outside of society or they are not. Joe Rogan “hosts one of the most popular podcasts in the country”, Ben Shapiro’s podcast “gets 15 million downloads a month”. Sam Harris “estimates that his Waking Up podcast gets one million listeners an episode”. Dave Rubin’s YouTube show has “more than 700,000 subscribers”, Jordan Peterson’s latest book is a bestseller on Amazon […]
On that basis alone, should this piece have been written at all? The marketplace of ideas that these folk are always banging on about is working. They have found their audience, and are not only popular but raking it in via Pateron accounts and book deals and tours to sold-out venues. Why are they not content with that? They are not content with that because they want everybody to listen, and they do not want to be challenged.
In the absence of that, they have made currency of the claim of being silenced, which is why we are in this ludicrous position where several people with columns in mainstream newspapers and publishing deals are going around with a loudhailer, bawling that we are not listening to them.
Reason‘s article is better and makes a lot of good points, but it still emphasizes this same question, particularly in their subtitle: “The leading figures of the ‘Intellectual Dark Web’ are incredibly popular. So why do they still feel so aggrieved?”. From the piece:
They can be found gracing high-profile cable-news shows, magazine opinion pages, and college speaking tours. They’ve racked up hundreds of thousands of followers. And yet the ragtag band of academics, journalists, and political pundits that make up the “Intellectual Dark Web” (IDW)—think of it as an Island of Misfit Ideologues—declare themselves, Trump-like, to be underdogs and outsiders. […]
[I’m not convinced] they’re actually so taboo these days. As Weiss points out, this is a crowd that has built followings on new-media platforms like YouTube and Twitter rather than relying solely on legacy media, academic publishing, and other traditional routes to getting opinions heard. (There isn’t much that’s new about this except the media involved. Conservatives have long been building large audiences using outside-the-elite-media platforms such as talk radio, speaking tours, and blogs.) In doing so, they’ve amassed tens and sometimes hundreds of thousands of followers. What they are saying might not be embraced, or even endured, by legacy media institutions or certain social media precincts, but it’s certainly not out of tune with or heretical to many Americans.
The bottom line is there’s no denying most of these people are very popular. Yet one of the few unifying threads among them is a feeling or posture of being marginalized, too taboo for liberal millennial snowflakes and the folks who cater to them.
The basic argument – that you can’t be both silenced and popular at the same time – sounds plausible. But I want to make a couple points that examine it in more detail.
1. There are lots of other cases where we would agree there’s some form of silencing going on, even as a group has many supporters and rich, famous spokespeople
I know a lot of closeted transgender people. They’re afraid to come out as trans, they talk about trans people being stigmatized and silenced, and they clearly have a point. Does anyone disagree that it can be dangerous to be a trans person even in the First World, let alone anywhere else?
On the other hand, Caitlyn Jenner is on the cover of every magazine, won Woman Of The Year, got her own documentary and reality TV show, and earns up to $100,000 per public appearance, with a total net worth rumored to be around $100 million. She is probably one of the most famous and popular people in the world.
Only a moron would make an argument like “Caitlyn Jenner is doing very well, therefore there’s not really a stigma around transgender”. For one thing, your success is a function of how many people like you, not your net (likers – haters) total. For another, Hollywood is its own world and probably doesn’t correlate with any particular person’s social sphere. And for another, Jenner is popular partly because of how surprising and controversial her transition was – her story is at least partly a function of “look how brave this person is to defy social stigma this way”.
Transgender people complain of social shaming, silencing, and stigma. Some transgender people can become very famous celebrities whom everyone agrees are rich and popular. And nobody finds this at all surprising or thinks that these two claims contradict each other.
(No, Twitter, I’m not making the claim “Sam Harris is exactly as marginalized as transgender people”. I’m saying that even groups whom we all agree are more marginalized than the IDW can have very successful and famous spokespeople.)
Or what about the early US labor movement? They were faced with everything from Pinkerton goon squads, to industry blacklists, to constantly getting arrested on trumped-up charges; nobody seriously denies that government and private industry put a lot of effort into silencing them.
Yet they were very popular with their core demographic, and their most charismatic spokespeople remained famous and widely-liked. Emma Goldman would go around the country lecturing to packed halls, collecting far more energy and interest than Sam Harris gets nowadays when he does the same. If the papers of the time had said “Emma Goldman sure is popular for someone who says her movement is being silenced”, well, screw you and your dumb gotchas, that’s just a 100% accurate description of the state of affairs.
2. In fact, taboo opinions seem to promote a culture of celebrity
From Current Affairs:
There are dozens of well-known critics of social justice activists: Harris, Shapiro, Peterson, Brooks, Stephens, Hoff Sommers, Weinstein, Weinstein, Murray, Murray, Rogan, Chait, Haidt, Pinker, Rubin, Sullivan, Weiss, Williamson, Yiannopoulos, Dreger, Hirsi Ali. Who are their equivalents among the Social Justice Types? Who has their reach or prominence?
A few people have tried to answer the question – and certainly a few names like Ta-Nehisi Coates belong in any such list. But I think the overall point is basically correct. If so, what does that mean?
Consider this: how many neo-Nazi/white supremacist activists are famous enough that the average news junkie would know their names? Maybe two: David Duke and Richard Spencer. Okay. How many low-tax activists are equally famous? I think just one: Grover Norquist. There are some important people who happen to support low taxes among many other causes (eg Paul Ryan) but they don’t count – if they did, our list of famous “social justice types” would have to include Hillary Clinton and a hundred others.
Presumably we shouldn’t conclude that neo-Nazism is twice as common/popular/acceptable as tax cuts. But that means you can’t always measure how popular an ideology is by counting its famous advocates.
I’d go further and say that more taboo ideas are more likely to generate famous spokespeople. If you can’t think of any modern feminists with star power, you can always go back to the 1970s and find people like Gloria Steinem and Andrea Dworkin – who made waves by being at least as outrageous then as the IDW is now. If Ta-Nehisi Coates isn’t famous enough for you, Martin Luther King and Malcolm X certainly will be. Malcolm X didn’t get more famous than Ta-Nehisi Coates by being more well-liked, he got famous by being as controversial and threatening and feared as Coates is accepted. So the implication of the Current Affairs article – we mostly hear about well-liked people, and really controversial people never get famous – seems questionable at best and backwards at worse.
But why would more taboo causes generate more celebrity? Here are some ways I think this could work:
1. Controversy sells in general. Caitlyn Jenner is more famous than Bruce Jenner not because transgender is less stigmatized than running, but because it’s more likely to provoke debate.
2. All else being equal, if an ideology is taboo, it should have fewer loud open activists per covert believer than an orthodox ideology. But that means the field is less crowded. If feminism has 1 loud activist per 10 believers, and the IDW has 1 loud activist per 1000 believers, then the feminist activist will generally be speaking to a college club, and the IDW activist to a crowded lecture hall. This will catapult the IDW activists to greater celebrity.
3. Activists for taboo views need a skill that activists for orthodox views don’t – that of surfing controversy. The insult “edgelord” is basically correct – they thrive by being on the edge of what is acceptable. If you go completely beyond the bounds of what is acceptable, you fall from grace – either into literal ruin, or just having your fan base shift entirely to being weird alt-right people whom you hate and don’t want to be associated with. Only people who can continually surf that boundary – edgy enough to be interesting, restrained enough to get the New York Times to write basically positive editorials about you – are really able to make it. Most people correctly assume they would screw up and end up totally taboo rather than delightfully edgy. Once again, this makes the field less crowded, giving everyone who comes in more star power per person.
4. Orthodox ideologies tend to be well-represented within institutions, meaning that the ideologies’ leaders are more likely to be institutionally prestigious people. Taboo views are unrepresented within institutions, meaning their spokespeople kind of just arise naturally by being really good at getting attention and acclaim. The natural “leaders of feminism” might be Women’s Studies professors, Planned Parenthood directors, and whoever the most feminist person at the New York Times is. These people might be very good at what they do, they might even be very effective at promoting feminism, but they’re probably less good at getting attention than people who have been specifically selected for that trait. And with the institutional leaders sucking up all the status, it might be harder for some woman who’s just a very good writer and really in-touch with the zeitgeist to say “Yes, I am the leader of feminism, everyone please care about me now”.
5. Generic famous people will support orthodox causes, but not taboo causes. The absence of people famous for feminism is counterbalanced by a glut of famous people who happen to be feminists. Here is a list of actors who say they are proud to call themselves feminist, also just known as “a list of actors”. Famous people who are against feminism are more likely to keep quiet about it, creating a void for specific anti-feminist celebrities can fill.
6. Celebrity helps launder taboo ideology. If you believe Muslim immigration is threatening, you might not be willing to say that aloud – especially if you’re an ordinary person who often trips on their tongue, and the precise words you use are the difference between “mainstream conservative belief” and “evil bigot who must be fired immediately”. Saying “I am really into Sam Harris” both leaves a lot of ambiguity, and lets you outsource the not-saying-the-wrong-word-and-getting-fired work to a professional who’s good at it. In contrast, if your belief is orthodox and you expect it to win you social approval, you want to be as direct as possible.
I don’t know if these six points really explain the phenomenon. But I think there’s definitely a phenomenon to be explained, and I think “crowded field” is a big part of it. In my own experience, my blog posts promoting orthodox opinions are generally ignored; my blog posts promoting controversial opinions go viral and win me lots of praise. I assume this is because my orthodox blog posts are trying to outcompete the people at Vox (highly-polished, Ivy-League-educated mutants grown in vats by a DARPA project to engineer the perfect thinkpiece writer), and my controversial blog posts are trying to outcompete three randos with blogs that consistently confuse “there” and “their”. Winning one competition is much easier than winning the other – and the prize for winning either is “the attention of about 50% of the population”.
3. Fame lets people avoid social repercussions, but that doesn’t mean those repercussions don’t exist for ordinary people
Caitlyn Jenner can be as visibly and fabulously transgender as she wants, because being transgender is a big part of her job. She’s organized a lot of her life around being a transgender person. Any friends she was going to lose for being transgender have already been written off as losses. Anybody who wants to harm her for being transgender is going to get stopped by her bodyguards or kept out of her giant gated mansion. When she argues that transgender people face a lot of stigma, fear, and discrimination, she mostly isn’t talking about herself. She’s talking about every transgender person who isn’t Caitlyn Jenner.
Likewise, Sam Harris is pretty invincible. As a professional edgelord, he is not going to lose his job for being edgy. Whatever friends he’s going to lose for being Sam Harris, he’s already written off as losses. I assume he has some kind of security or at least chooses not to live in Berkeley. So when he’s talking about his ideas being taboo, he means taboo for everybody who isn’t Sam Harris.
I worry that this conversation is being conducted mostly by media personalities who write controversial takes for a living. They work for ideologically-aligned publications, and everyone knows that a few crazies hating and harassing you is a common part of the job. If you didn’t propose the death penalty for abortion and then get a job at The Atlantic, you’ll probably be fine.
Out in the rest of the world, if a rando on social media calls your company, tells them you’re a Nazi, and links them to an out-of-context dossier of all the worst things you ever wrote, that dossier is going straight to a humorless 60-year-old HR drone whose job is minimizing the risk of PR blowups, and who has never heard of Twitter except as a vague legend of a place where everything is terrible all the time. So if you write for a webzine, consider that you may have no idea how silenced or living-in-fear anyone else is or isn’t, and that you may be the wrong person to speculate about it.
Out in the rest of the world, if someone sends you a death threat, you might not be such an experienced consumer of Internet vitriol that you know it usually doesn’t pan out. You might not be so thick-skinned that “Go to hell, you fucking Nazi scum” no longer has any effect on you. You might not live in an bubble of intellectualism where people appreciate subtle positions. You might have friends and family who are very nice people but somewhat literal-minded, who have heard that only rapists oppose feminism so many times that they have no ability to create a mental category for someone who opposes feminism but isn’t pro-rape. And you might not really relish the idea of having to have a conversation with your sweet elderly great-aunt about how no, you really don’t think raping people is good. Seriously, imagine having to explain any of what you write on the Internet to your sweet elderly great-aunt, and now imagine it’s something that society has spent years telling her is equivalent to rape apologism.
(my father recently implied I had brought dishonor upon our family by getting quoted approvingly in National Review. I am 90% sure he was joking, but only 90%.)
Or maybe I’m wrong about this. Part of how silencing works is that nobody really knows how strong it is or isn’t. I had a patient who agonized for years over whether to come out to his family, only to have his parents say “Yes, obviously” when he finally got up the nerve. The point, is Sam Harris no longer has to worry about any of these things. So if your line of reasoning is “well, Sam Harris seems to do pretty well for himself, so I guess you can’t get in trouble for being controversial”, I don’t know what to tell you.
4. If you spend decades inventing a powerful decentralized network to allow unpopular voices to be heard, sometimes you end up with unpopular voices being heard
Sam Harris’ business model is a podcast with a Patreon, advertised by Internet word-of-mouth. This is pretty typical for the “intellectual dark web” figures.
The Internet promised to take power away from media gatekeepers and make censorship near-impossible. In discussing the many ways in which this promise has admittedly failed, we tend to overlook the degree to which it’s succeeded. One of the most common historical tropes is “local government and/or lynch mob destroys marginalized group’s printing press to prevent them from spreading their ideas”. The Internet has since made people basically uncensorable, not for lack of trying. More recently, crowdfunding has added the final part to this machine – semi-decentralized cash flow.
So, after hundreds of engineers and activists and entrepreneurs work for decades to create a new near-impossible-to-censor system, and some people who would never have gotten heard on any other channel are able to use it to get heard – well, it’s pretty weird to turn around and say “Aha, you got popular, that proves nobody is trying to silence you!”
I think this also explains why, even though people have been talking about these issues forever, it’s only becoming a “big deal” now. Before, people would either watch their mouths to avoid getting kicked out by major gatekeeper institutions – or they would go to explicitly right-coded spaces like talk radio where the gatekeepers already agreed with them.
What’s new is that there’s a third route in between “tame enough to be on CNN” and “conservative enough to be a guest on Rush Limbaugh”. The new brand of IDW thinkers are interesting precisely because – excluding Ben Shapiro (always a good life choice) – they’re not traditional conservatives. The thing that’s new and exciting enough to get New York Times articles written about it is that the anti-PC movement has spread to friendly coastal liberals. From the Democrats’ perspective, the IDW aren’t infidels, they’re heretics.
5. When the IDW claims they are threatened, harassed, and blacklisted, people should at least consider that they are referring to the actual well-known incidents of threats, harassment, and blacklisting against them rather than imagining this is code for “they demand to be universally liked”
Here are some of the stories in Weiss’ original IDW editorial:
A year ago, Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying were respected tenured professors at Evergreen State College, where their Occupy Wall Street-sympathetic politics were well in tune with the school’s progressive ethos. Today they have left their jobs, lost many of their friends and endangered their reputations. All this because they opposed a “Day of Absence,” in which white students were asked to leave campus for the day. For questioning a day of racial segregation cloaked in progressivism, the pair was smeared as racist. Following threats, they left town for a time with their children and ultimately resigned their jobs.
And:
Mr. Peterson has endured no small amount of online hatred and some real-life physical threats: In March, during a lecture at Queen’s University in Ontario, a woman showed up with a garrote.
And:
Dr. Soh said that she started “waking up” in the last two years of her doctorate program. “It was clear that the environment was inhospitable to conducting research,” she said. “If you produce findings that the public doesn’t like, you can lose your job.”
When she wrote an op-ed in 2015 titled “Why Transgender Kids Should Wait to Transition,” citing research that found that a majority of gender dysphoric children outgrow their dysphoria, she said her colleagues warned her, “Even if you stay in academia and express this view, tenure won’t protect you.”
And:
The University of California, Berkeley, had to spend $600,000 on security for Mr. Shapiro’s speech there.
So. Threats against a professor and his family forcing him to leave town. Another professor told that she would lose her job if she communicated research to the public. A guy needing $600,000 worth of security just to be able to give a speech without getting mobbed. Someone showing up to a lecture with a garrote. And Reason Magazine reads all this and thinks “I know what’s going on! These people’s only possible complaint is that they feel entitled to have everyone agree with them!”
Maybe I’m being mean here? But how else do I interpet paragraphs like this one?
The supposed ostracism they suffer because of their views ultimately comes down to a complaint not about censorship or exclusion but being attacked, challenged, or denied very particular opportunities. They want to say the things they are saying and have the marketplace of ideas and attention not only reward them with followers and freelance writing gigs but universal acceptance from those that matter in the academy and chattering classes.
I am nowhere near these people either in fame or controversialness, but I have gotten enough threats and harassment both to be pretty sure both that these people are telling the truth, and to expect that the stuff that fits in one article is probably just the tip of the iceberg.
So are you sure the complaints don’t have anything to do with people showing up at their lectures with weapons or threatening their families? It seems plausible, and if true it would be pretty antisocial to write a whole article condemning them as whiny and entitled for complaining.
(Do other groups face similar pressures? Absolutely. Would people who wrote similar articles using those groups’ complaints to make fun of them also be antisocial? Absolutely.)
Also, I would like to know what the article means by its distinction between “excluded” and “denied very particular opportunities”? I understand the meaning of the words, but I am not sure the people writing about them have a principled distinction in mind. When Debra Soh faced pressure to quit academia, was she being “excluded” or “denied a very particular opportunity? Would the 1950s version of Reason describe communist sympathizers as being “excluded”, or as “denied very particular opportunities” in the film industry? If, as the surveys suggest, 20% of philosophers would refuse to hire transgender professors to their department, are transgender people facing “exclusion”, or just being “denied very particular opportunities”?
(My position – if you decide not to hire someone based on any characteristic not related to job performance (very broadly defined, including things like company fit and fun to work with), you’re trying to exclude people. If you make up a really strained dumb argument for why some characteristic relates to job performance when it obviously doesn’t (“communist actors could try to hold a revolution on the set, thus making our other employees feel unsafe”), then you’re trying to exclude people and lying about it. You can say, as many throughout history have “I’m proud to be part of the effort to fight the Communist menace by denying them positions of influence”, and then you get points for honesty and (if the Communists were really as menacing as you thought) maybe utilitarianism points as well. But don’t say “What? Me exclude Communists? We’re just denying them very particular opportunities! Sure are a whiny bunch, those commies!” See also Is It Possible To Have Coherent Principles Around Free Speech Norms?)
6. The IDW probably still censor themselves
Another common point in this discussion has been that the IDW copies the worst parts of social justice – intense focus on the latest outrage, shoddy science, its own set of insults (“snowflake! triggered millennial!”), us-vs-them dichotomy, et cetera. And Despite Their Supposed Interest In Rational Discussion Actually They Are Very Bad At Supporting Their Points Rationally.
Here’s a site that hasn’t been in any “intellectual dark web” editorials and never will be: Human Varieties. You can Google it if you want, but I won’t direct-link them for the same way I wouldn’t build a giant superhighway to some remote forest village enjoying its peaceful isolation. Here’s an excerpt from a typical Human Varieties article:
I did look through the PING survey (age 3-21, N ~ 1,500) – which might not be very informative owing to the age structure. Going by this, Greg [Cochran] seems to be more or less correct about some of the endo[phenotypic] differences and probably about their origins. As an example, Figure 1 & 2 show the [black/white] diff[erences] for intracranial and total brain volume by age. ([African-Americans] are picked out for illustration since they are the largest non-White ethnic group, showing the biggest deviation from Whites.) And Figure 3 shows the relation between brain volume and ancestry in the self-identified [African-American] group; the results were basically the same for intracranial volume, etc. — and so not shown.
Read Human Varieties for a while, and you notice a few things:
1. They’re much more taboo and openly racist (in the Charles Murray sense) than almost anyone in the “intellectual dark web”
2. They are much less annoying and less likely to shout “TRIGGERED! SNOWFLAKE!” than almost anyone in the “intellectual dark web”
3. Nobody pays any attention to them at all
I think all three of these are correlated.
If you want to be Human Varieties, you can talk about the evidence for and against various taboo subjects. But nobody wants to be them, for two reasons.
First, somebody is going to have to present the evidence for the taboo subject, not just in an edgy “what if…perhaps this should not be suppressed?? or did i blow your mind??” way, but in a “here’s exactly what I believe and why I believe it” way. This isn’t just Sam Harris level edgy, this is way off the edge into the void below.
Second, if you do even a moderately good job, it’s probably going to sound exactly like the quote above, stuff like “this survey of intracranial volume endophenotypes might not be very informative, owing to the age structure” – and everyone will fall asleep by minute two. People will do lots of things to own the libs, but reading an analysis of the age structure of endophenotype data probably isn’t one of them.
“TRIGGERED! SNOWFLAKE!” solves both these problems. You avoid the object-level debate about whether taboo subjects are true, and it’s automatically interesting to a wide range of people. “That other monkey has status that should be my status!” – nobody ever went broke peddling that.
I think this model knocks down a few reasonable-sounding but on-reflection-wrong critiques of the way these issues are discussed:
“The IDW demands rational debate, but they never engage in it”. Somewhat true. If they engaged in it, they would move beyond the bounds of acceptable edginess. “We wish we were allowed to talk about X without massive risk to our reputations and safety” and “We are definitely not going to talk about X right now” are hardly contradictory; they follow naturally from each other. And I think this is more subtle than people expect – somebody may feel they can get away with making some arguments but not others, giving them the appearance of a skeletal but flimsy ideology that falls down on close examination. Or people might be willing to talk about these issues in some low-exposure spaces but not other higher-exposure spaces, giving them the appearance of backing down once challenged.
“The IDW focuses too much on triggered snowflakes.” Somewhat true – even independent of this being popular and lucrative. This is the least taboo thing you can do while still getting a reputation for being edgy. And winning the free speech wars makes it easier to talk about other stuff.
“The IDW says they’re being silenced, but actually they’re popular”. Somewhat true, even independent of all the arguments above. The things they complain about not being able to say, aren’t the things they’re saying.
7. Nobody in this discussion seems to really understand how silencing works.
If you say “We know a movement isn’t being silenced because it’s got lots of supporters, is widely discussed, and has popular leaders” – then you’re mixing up the numerator and the denominator.
Gandhi’s Indian independence movement had lots of supporters, was widely discussed, and had popular leaders. So did a half dozen Irish revolts against British rule. And the early US labor movement. And Eastern Bloc countries’ resistance to Soviet domination. And Aung San Suu Kyi. And every medieval peasants’ revolt ever. And…well, every other movement that’s been suppressed. Really, what sort of moron wastes their time suppressing a leaderless movement that nobody believes in or cares about?
Popular support and frequent discussion go in the numerator when you’re calculating silencing. Silencing is when even though a movement has lots of supporters, none of them will admit to it publicly under their real name. Even though a movement is widely discussed, its ideas never penetrate to anywhere they might actually have power. Even though it has charismatic leaders, they have to resort to low-prestige decentralized people-power to get their message across, while their opponents preach against them from the airwaves and pulpits and universities.
Scott Aaronson writes about the game theoretic idea of “common knowledge” as it applies to society:
If you read accounts of Nazi Germany, or the USSR, or North Korea or other despotic regimes today, you can easily be overwhelmed by this sense of, “so why didn’t all the sane people just rise up and overthrow the totalitarian monsters? Surely there were more sane people than crazy, evil ones. And probably the sane people even knew, from experience, that many of their neighbors were sane—so why this cowardice?” Once again, it could be argued that common knowledge is the key. Even if everyone knows the emperor is naked; indeed, even if everyone knows everyone knows he’s naked, still, if it’s not common knowledge, then anyone who says the emperor’s naked is knowingly assuming a massive personal risk. That’s why, in the story, it took a child to shift the equilibrium. Likewise, even if you know that 90% of the populace will join your democratic revolt provided they themselves know 90% will join it, if you can’t make your revolt’s popularity common knowledge, everyone will be stuck second-guessing each other, worried that if they revolt they’ll be an easily-crushed minority. And because of that very worry, they’ll be correct!
(My favorite Soviet joke involves a man standing in the Moscow train station, handing out leaflets to everyone who passes by. Eventually, of course, the KGB arrests him—but they discover to their surprise that the leaflets are just blank pieces of paper. “What’s the meaning of this?” they demand. “What is there to write?” replies the man. “It’s so obvious!” Note that this is precisely a situation where the man is trying to make common knowledge something he assumes his “readers” already know.)
The kicker is that, to prevent something from becoming common knowledge, all you need to do is censor the common-knowledge-producing mechanisms: the press, the Internet, public meetings. This nicely explains why despots throughout history have been so obsessed with controlling the press, and also explains how it’s possible for 10% of a population to murder and enslave the other 90% (as has happened again and again in our species’ sorry history), even though the 90% could easily overwhelm the 10% by acting in concert. Finally, it explains why believers in the Enlightenment project tend to be such fanatical absolutists about free speech.
One can take this further:
Bostrom makes an offhanded reference of the possibility of a dictatorless dystopia, one that every single citizen including the leadership hates but which nevertheless endures unconquered. It’s easy enough to imagine such a state. Imagine a country with two rules: first, every person must spend eight hours a day giving themselves strong electric shocks. Second, if anyone fails to follow a rule (including this one), or speaks out against it, or fails to enforce it, all citizens must unite to kill that person. Suppose these rules were well-enough established by tradition that everyone expected them to be enforced. So you shock yourself for eight hours a day, because you know if you don’t everyone else will kill you, because if they don’t, everyone else will kill them, and so on.
Suppose in the dictatorless dystopia, one guy becomes immortal for some reason. He goes around saying “Maybe we shouldn’t all shock ourselves all the time.” Everyone tries to kill him and fails. But if anybody else starts agreeing with him – “Yeah, that guy has a point!” – then everybody kills that other guy.
The don’t-shock-ists have 100% popular support. And they have charismatic leaders who get their points out well. But they’re still being silenced, and they’re still the losing side. Social censorship isn’t about your support or your leaders. It’s about creating systems of common knowledge that favor your side and handicap your opponents. Censorship = support / common knowledge of support.
Bret Weinstein said of his conflicts with Evergreen State: “I’ve received…quite a bit of support privately from within the college. Publicly, only one other professor has come forward to say he supports my position.” Freddie deBoer writes about how his own conflicts with callout culture have ended the same way: an outpouring of private emails voicing agreement, plus an outpouring of public comments voicing hostility, sometimes from the same people privately admitting they agree with him
This provides context for interpreting the Reason article’s last paragraph:
They want not so much any particular policy platform, political idea, or candidate to catch on as for more people to acknowledge that they are right. And that will always be a proposition that winds up making one feel aggrieved, because it’s an impossible one. To the extent that they are spouting marginalized or unpopular ideas, the only way to spread these into the mainstream is to put in the hard work of winning people over.
This is the equivalent of going to communist Czechoslovakia and thinking “Look at all those greengrocers with communist slogans in their shop windows! Clearly communists have won the war of ideas, and anti-communists are just too aggrieved to do the hard work of convincing people”. The other interpretation is that lots of people are already convinced and afraid to say so, and that convincing more people is less productive than building common knowledge of everyone’s convictions (maybe you should hand out blank leaflets). I’m not saying convincing people isn’t good and necessary, just that assessing how convinced people are is harder than it looks.
Here is a story I heard from a friend, which I will alter slightly to protect the innocent. A prestigious psychology professor signed an open letter in which psychologists condemned belief in innate sex differences. My friend knew that this professor believed such differences existed, and asked him why he signed the letter. He said that he expected everyone else in his department would sign it, so it would look really bad if he didn’t. My friend asked why he expected everyone else in his department to sign it, and he said “Probably for the same reason I did”.
This is the denominator of silencing in a nutshell. I think it’s a heck of a lot more relevant to this discussion than how many Patreon followers Sam Harris has, and I’m happy there are people speaking out against it and trying to make common knowledge a little bit more common.
Wow, I feel kind of bad for being so bitchy about people with giant audiences being silenced. Here’s Eric Weinstein’s “intellectual dark web” site btw: http://intellectualdark.website/.
Thanks.
This is not Eric’s site: http://intellectualdark.website/about/.
The about page demonstrates the effects of silencing quite clearly:
I’m growing to dislike words like “silenced” and “banned”, because they’re 1) emotionally-laden snarl words, and 2) lack clear referents.
Social justice people often seem to use “silenced” to mean “someone criticised me, and made me feel uncomfortable speaking”, which is technically accurate while doing great violence to the meaning of the word and the English language. “Silenced” is a little like the term “WMD”, which lumps together weapons about six orders of magnitude apart in destructiveness.
People on the right have similar rhetorical strategies, although they prefer the word “censored”. I won’t link to anything, but there was a recent fake “scandal” in science fiction where a writer announced his intention to attend Worldcon 2018 and publically break a rule he disagreed with. After Worldcon (of course) cancelled his admission, he went on a self-pitying publicity tour about how they’d CENSORED him, as he’d probably planned from the start (this might be a case of conservative/SJ crossover, as the man is also claiming they discriminated against him because he’s Hispanic.)
I particularly dislike “banned”, which seems like the vaguest word of all. Technically, it’s a transitive verb. You must ban someone from doing something, or from being somewhere. You can’t just “ban”. Instead, we get countless “Trump bans Muslims!” news stories, as if that means anything.
What word would be a better choice for the concept ‘silenced’ is being used to represent?
Clearly, there is such a thing as a generally denounced/rejected opinion being kept on the down-low because anyone who expresses it will be the target of bad treatment or punishment that comes from socially approved institutions.
We can agree here that here’s a real territory, so what name should it have on the map if we’re not calling it ‘silencing?’
“Ostracized” maybe?
I think the only solution here is to taboo your words.
It’s not a good idea to keep trying to plug in a new word to replace an old one. It’s a bit like saying, “this map doesn’t properly depict the size and shape of Texas–let’s fix the problem by renaming Texas ‘Louisiana’.”
The issue here is not one where plugging in a new word will magically solve all your problems. The problems here are that the words are being used as shortcuts to different ideas for different people. The words have different definitions, connotations, and implications for virtually everyone who hears them. So instead of calling a thing “silencing,” why not just call it a phenomenon where “a generally denounced/rejected opinion [is] being kept on the down-low because anyone who expresses it will be the target of bad treatment or punishment that comes from socially approved institutions”?
I think the solution is to take the time to say what you mean accurately and fully, instead of trying to find snappy shortcut words. You might be able to get your rhetorical community to agree on a shortcut word, but everyone else in the world will misunderstand your meaning every time you use it.
Sometimes reducing an idea to fit on a map just confuses things more than leaving it off the map entirely. So you either have to “do it right” (depict it fully and accurately) or just leave it for some other mapmaker.
“Silenced”, “censorship” or “banned” may be a poor choice of words.
What the people of the “IDW” really want is
1. constructive engagement based on a correct understanding of their viewpoint,
2. no guilt via association.
What they criticize is that they instead get consistently misrepresented, deplatformed, shamed via labeling, and lumped together with the people they talk to. Unless someone comes up with a better word to describe this, something like “silenced” seems to be a good approximation.
I hope that mentioning the buzzword “Overton window” does not trigger any metaphysical allergic reaction?
If not: The society of the USA has large subgroups that in respect to specific topics have disjunct Overton windows with considerable distance between them. Being popular and an outcast facing serious harassment at the same time is no contradiction in this situation.
Denying this misses the point and won’t move the discussion forward.
@MawBTS
I think that your write-up is uncharitable/biased.
Jon Del Arroz declared that he was going to wear a bodycam to Worldcon for self-protection. The Worldcon staff seems to have interpreted this as a violation of their Code of Conduct, which in itself is debatable, since videotaping is allowed by the CoC, in public areas. So a good argument can be made that Del Arroz’s behavior was allowed by the CoC.
Even if Del Arroz’s statement of intent violated the CoC, there is no evidence (that I’m aware of) that Del Arroz intended to violated the CoC knowingly.
I’m personally wondering what the response by the Worldcon staff would have been if (for example) a trans person would have declared that he or she would be wearing a bodycam for self-protection. Would this then also be interpreted as a hostile act against others who visit Worldcon or would it be seen as a legitimate form of protection from hostile people? Would they have immediately resorted to banning or would they have tried to talk to the attendee about the issue?
One of the ways in which authorities can assist in the oppression of people/beliefs/etc is to selectively enforce the rules and to be extremely uncharitable to some, but not to others.
Perhaps Del Arroz planned to go further and further until he got pushback. Perhaps he actually was afraid for his safety and yet didn’t want to capitulate to his critics.
Regardless of what the truth is, the behavior by Worldcon seems biased and unjust in my eyes.
This is an interesting question. I’ve mentioned before that I live in a purple, upper middle class moderately racially diverse neighborhood with as many Trump signs as Clinton signs during the election, and after the election one of my Democrat neighbors put one of those “no matter who you are, you’re safe here” english/spanish/arabic signs in their yard.
Is this meant to inform latinos and muslims who are legitimately in danger of violence from Trump supporters in the neighborhood that they may take refuge at that house, or is this sign meant as an insult to the Trump supporters in the neighborhood, implying they’re prone to violence against minorities? (Note, as far as am I’m aware, there are no illegal immigrants or muslims in my neighborhood, no one has been a victim of violence in my neighborhood, and no one has taken shelter from potential violence at my neighbor’s house).
Is wearing a bodycam to Worldcon a legitimate security exercise, or is it simply an insult to other Worldcon attendees, implying they’re violent people who need to be watched?
In either case, placing that sign/ wearing the bodycam should be allowed.
Banning someone for wearing a bodycam at a convention is just as offensive to basic freedoms as the police removing that sign.
I think we live in the same neighborhood
I’m growing to dislike words like “silenced” and “banned”,
And neither of those words show up in Weiss’s article, either.
For me, this pattern matches to:
A: “Group X has had good thing 1 and bad thing 2 happen to them.”
B: “A says Group X is suffering from bad thing 3! How can that be! I can prove they have had good thing 1 happen. What a bunch of lies!”
A: “whut”
“thin-skinned” – from context, I think you mean “thick-skinned” here.
Thanks.
Meta commentary: This was a really good one. Good focus on a specific aspect of a problem (rather than the falling into the trap of “discuss everything about the IDW”) and framing for light instead of heat.
It’s a good argument, but I think there’s some unnecessary heat here. (“moron” appears twice.)
It’s an interesting point that was really first brought to the forefront in the absolutely amazing essay “Exiting the Vampire’s Castle” by Mark Fisher where he talks about the left’s tendency to be torn down by the identity politics people any time they get too close to class issues. It’s about how the norms of public discourse get enforced and how to try and break free of it.
Side note, before he killed himself a year ago January Fisher wrote the amazing book Capitalist Realism (only like 86 pages) that is such a easy read and where he digs deep into the mental health aspects of living in modern capitalism, among other things. I’ll just leave the table of contents here:
Yes, this occurred to me too. As well as the parallels between the idea of the “big other” as presented by Zizek etc., and the idea of “common knowledge” given by Aaronson. I remember reading that idea in Aaronson a while back and thinking, “oh, the rationalists reinvented an idea from the Marxist-Lacanians. I guess at least it’s couched in less jargon now.” (Mark Fisher was a good writer, though, without too much jargon. A very sad loss.)
The idea of common knowledge wasn’t invented by LWers…
No, I meant that particular implementation for revolution etc.. Although perhaps it had already been applied to revolution and I missed it. So it goes.
That one neither. Vast lit in econ on revolution/regime change and common knowledge. Goes back a long way too.
The Vampire’s Castle essay reminded me of this idea I heard the other day that the reason the left gets torn away from class and back to identity politics periodically is because it’s a lot easier to rally people behind race, or sexuality or something concrete than it is class.
I’m torn between this and the COINTELPRO plan from the CIA to subvert leftist movements from talking about class and get them to collapse into infighting with the progressive stack.
I’ve realised once you take the identity politics approach, you have a legitimised Ad Hominem ready for any argument. Last year I was at a party talking to a German girl who was bisexual and grown up in the countryside in somewhere Conservative. I think Bavaria, but I’m not sure, the exact place doesn’t matter, beyond she grew up in an area hostile to who she is.
We had an argument about if men are controlling women, social norms, typical quick tour of everything intersectional feminism cares about.
She told me that the calendar is set up the way it is to make it easier to control women’s breeding through knowing when periods are. I responded with the calendar also lining up with the moon. Or at least, it used to line up much better before extra months and days were added.
Finally she responded with “But you’re a privileged white male.”
There is no response to that. But that lets her counter an argument I make about the calendar while saying that I’ve only come to my conclusion as a result of innate characteristics and implicitly saying that I have an inferior lens to view the world through, because of who I am.
Before coming to the University where I went to these kinds of parties, I thought of myself as solidly on the left. But it now seems like most of the left, in terms of people who care about politics, have abandoned class for the most party in favour of identity issues, where dialogue is pointless and you can count the privilege points to decide who’s “right” on an issue.
But then, fixing structural issues that make people poor and their lives shit is always going to be easier than convincing people racism, sexism, homophobia, and transphobia is bad. And people don’t like thinking about how to re-engineer an entire economic system, especially when it’s going against the grain of economists.
One reason it’s easier to rally people around race or gender is that working class people are going to argue that spokes-people attending elite universities no more represent them than men in drag or black-face represent women or racially disadvantaged groups.
One of the great shocks on 2016 to me was finding out how much spokes-people attending and graduating from elite universities really despise working class people. I mean, wow. The mask came off and it was all out there in the open. And this from people who claim to be the helpers and liberators of the working class. It was really ugly and proud, unashamed, Archie Bunker style bigotry. I just never thought it existed like that or was so widespread.
I don’t think this is a new thing. Orwell wrote a book called the Road to Wigan Pier, where he says in a very long winded way, Socialists don’t love the poor, they hate the rich.
I think you can see this extended to many prominent leftists today. They act like they’re less interested in helping oppressed classes and more interested in tearing down their outgroups.
https://www.quora.com/What-s-the-full-Orwell-quote-that-is-often-paraphrased-that-middle-class-socialists-don-t-care-about-the-poor-they-just-hate-the-rich-Where-was-it-written
@Clarence: I think it’s a side effect of universities and cities as a brain drain of the working class, though. Kids who don’t fit into the social norms of their small town long to take the midnight train going anywhere. But then bright kids who are neutral on class signifiers also go to college and then pick up what’s around them. And we have the age old jock-nerd conflicts that incentivize kids with a different intelligence from their peers to get out and resent their hometowns.
It doesn’t help that said small towns, in their class-associated social norms, can lead to targeting gender/sexuality minorities. In turn, said minorities who “escape” may therefore reject their former class signifiers, such as in flamboyant camp Pride. And so the non-class demographics get prioritized over class solidarity.
It’s also that the status rat race leads to the people in the same lower tiers using non-class demographics to shove some people lower than themselves to maintain a sense of self-dignity. An adjunct professor is poor, and they’re poor, but they’re also That Tribe, so they are inferior. They’re poor, and an immigrant is poor, but the immigrant is also That Tribe, so they are inferior.
I had a similar thing happen to me (as many have), but notable in the level of humor I find in it. Like you, I was disagreeing with someone on the left over so something (I don’t even remember what), this time on a mutual friend’s FB. The individual was a gay male, and made this very clear from his profile photo and publicly available posts, and proceeded to dismiss my opinion by claiming I was just another white cis straight male. I pointed out that this was ad hominem and irrelevant, but also mentioned as an aside that he was wrong on at least one of those (I’m bi, but being married to a woman, this almost never comes up, and nothing on my FB is public).
This guy had an absolute MELTDOWN that I had not disclosed this either in my profile or during the conversation, somehow trying to pin the blame on me for his false assumption, but clearly absolutely mortified that he’d both erroneously deployed his Privilege Ad Hominem Attack (insert anime effects here) against someone who was actually on the same “level” as him. Within a few minutes, he deleted the entire thread. My wife and I couldn’t stop laughing at him.
Privilege is a great concept that some very clear-minded thinkers came up with to explain very real problems that impact certain classes of people’s ability to understand the world. It refers to a type of cognitive bias that is very real and at the same time hard to self-diagnose without someone calling you out on it from the outside.
Unfortunately, the concept of ‘privilege’ has a tragic side-effect. Namely, it is physically possible to use it as a tool for social primates to play zero-sum status games.
And anything humans CAN use to play zero-sum status games, they WILL use to play such status games, regardless of whatever other intended purpose it may or may not have been meant to serve.
One of the hardest parts of human progress is taking a new concept and figuring out a way to make it useful for building the Golden Future, that doesn’t drown in people reflexively just taking it and using it to play zero-sum status games.
+1
Is there *anything* that social primates can’t play status games with?
No. Everything is flawed; there is a crack in everything.
This is a good comment.
CS Lewis called that “Bulverism,” and his essay is worth googling.
I noticed that identity politics rhetoric ramped up significantly after Occupy.
If I were an evil agent of the capitalist overclass, intent on maintaining my unearned privileges and my boot on the necks of the proletariat, if I saw a bunch of people making loud noises about income inequality or the wage differential between workers and CEOs I would send in goons to crow loudly about racial income inequality, and get really angry that more of the oppressive CEO overlords aren’t women or POC.
Not saying that is what happened, but it’s what I’d do if I were evil (or more evil than I already am).
Seriously? Blame The Other for identity politics? Totally ignoring the fact that left wing politics had clearly been heading that way for decades? That’s literally a conspiracy theory.
I kind of sort of agree with the sentiment waved at there.
But not as a conspiracy, but rather just simple incentives.
I think it started with harassment laws. These became tools in office politics; those best able to use them gained relative power.
Fast forward a few years, and Sony is trying to use the same sort of tools to shut down criticism of a shitty movie remake, since the people in power have been filtered to understand and use this new tool.
Yes, there is.
“Even if true, that is utterly irrelevant to the issue being discussed”.
Side note: I recently read a paper on the topic of geographical differences in intergenerational income mobility. One interpretation of their results (which they didn’t highlight) was that racial differences in income mobility are negligible once you control for a measure of cognitive ability (which they attribute to differences in early childhood environment).
However, what struck me is that, while controlling for cognitive ability eliminated most of the racial gap, it increased estimated income mobility very little.
I think a lot of people have a vague idea that, “Sure, the US has a lot of inequality, but that’s mostly about race, since poor people are disproportionately black, and black people face systemic obstacles due to their race. So we should focus on fixing racial gaps to tackle inequality.”
But what if the truth is just the opposite? What if we live in a society with substantial class differences in opportunity, few of which have anything to do with race? Where in fact lots of people of merit fail to get ahead because of the circumstances of their birth, but where the Left is entirely focused on circumstances of birth that actually have nothing to do with this?
Do you have a link to that paper? I was under the impression that cognitive ability did not entirely close the racial wealth gap. That is, an 85 IQ black person was still poorer than an 85 IQ white person.
Good post. Some additional points:
1. You basically already said this, but when Robinson asks “Who are their equivalents among the Social Justice Types? Who has their reach or prominence?” the answer is, um, the entire scary illiberal social justice mob we Blue-Tribers live among. They don’t need celebrity promoters, and it’s certainly not celebrity promoters that are scary.
2. Another thing worth pointing out here is, popular among whom? Silenced among whom? Some of these ideas after all would be quite common among the Red Tribe. But to a Blue-Triber, that’s just not the arena that they care about. If you’re a Blue-Tribe, “popular” means popular among the Blue Tribe. It’s expected that the Red Tribe will say awful things, and not noteworthy. The real threat the SJers have is to mark you as Red so other Blue-Tribers won’t associate with you. It’s the near outgroup that has to fear them, not the far outgroup. Their tools don’t even work against the latter.
3. On that note, let’s talk about universities. A lot of times this sort of thing is dismissed with “Oh but that’s just at universities!” Whereas my thinking is basically, that’s the place that matters! To me it’s just like… of course most places are going to get things horribly wrong and not host serious discussions. But if academia — the one place that is supposed to focus on nothing but getting the right answer, which is supposed to have free and neutral debate as a basic principle — falls to this illiberalism, this demand to fall in line and not question, then what’s left? I mean, certain websites, maybe, I guess. 😛 But for the most part it just means that everywhere is going to be getting wrong answers.
I guess #2 and #3 above are both — like, it seems to me that the SJers focus on what might be called society as a whole, you know? And talking about how popular various ideas are in that setting. Whereas to me it’s like… I don’t live in society as a whole. I don’t care about how things are in society as a whole. I live in that part of society that seems like the good part to me. But I don’t have unlimited filtering power to select that good part with. So when that good part starts to go bad, I get worried. Like, whenever I see all this SJ stuff about how bad society-as-a-whole is, I have to wonder — why are you living in such an awful place as society-as-a-whole? Why are you not filtering better?
And, OK, maybe that’s a little unfair. Not everyone can necessarily filter so well; doing so requires some resources. But nonetheless, standard Blue-Tribe SJ discussion has this crazy, like, refusal to acknowledge that it exists. It has this constant refrain of “Why is nobody talking about this??” — when it seems like a huge fraction of the people I know are, in fact, talking about this. If I, who am peripheral to this stuff, is constantly seeing it, surely you who are deeper into it see it even more so? You know? That’s not just bad filtering — that’s something actively perverse. And indeed it seems to me that many of them are actually filtering quite well, and not actually having to deal with those they consider unacceptable — they’re just doublethinking, denying their own existence at the same time as the above. I dunno.
Yeah I don’t really have a conclusion here.
BTW:
Oh look it’s orthogonality again…
+1
I suspect the most common sincerely-held SJ response would be that there’s no getting away from society as a whole (i.e. no matter how well immersed someone is in their university environment, they will always at some point come into contact with more mainstream -isms). On some level this will always be true, but I think the capacity to be almost completely immersed in liberal bubbles is greatly underestimated by those who make this argument. When I was a grad student at an American university in a small college town, that was about 95% of my world. And even to the extent that more traditional attitudes can occasionally infiltrate the life of someone in that position, it would seem like they’d be a whole lot easier to brush off?
For economic reasons, only a very small minority of people can be grad students at universities in small college towns.
More generally can’t ensconce yourself in a protective bubble of Blue people unless you have enough Blue people to build and garrison a wall between yourself and the Reds, and enough Blue people willing to interact with the Reds to maintain commerce with the outside world. Which means either having constant contact with Purple people who can tolerate the Reds, or having constant problems with Blue-Red friction.
The reverse of this is also true, but not relevant to the discussion at hand.
Long story short, people who want to not deal with corrosive opinions cannot form a big enough bubble to include only people without corrosive opinions, without effectively converting all of society into such a bubble and casting the bad people into the outer darkness. In the process of trying to do this with the literal bad people, much unfairness happens.
Absolutely, I agree (with the minor qualification that there are many other varieties of solid liberal bubble than student life in a small college town, so it isn’t incredibly hard to find, but it’s still hard enough that most Blue Tribers probably can’t find one). But as Sniffnoy said, it seems that the loudest SJ voices which complain the most about being the underdogs, as well as the majority of their audience, are people who have found their ways into these bubbles. This does feel like sort of a paradox.
Many of these bubbles seem extremely competitive and backstabby, so perhaps they are afraid of falling from their pedestal and landing in the dirt?
There are two reasons why people might behave this way.
The first is because they are trying to find protected enclaves within which to build secure firebases from which they can expand control of the ‘bubble’ where people are protected from corrosive opinions.
For example, if your goal is to make America safe for transgender people, that is to say, safe from people who think they should be beaten up and excluded from society for general queerness… what do you do? Well, you start by going to San Francisco or Berkeley or some other stronghold of liberalism, gender-nonconformism, or both. A place where most of the population already agrees and you can exercise control of the social territory. You make sure that specific place is secure, with plenty of Blue Tribe social warriors willing to man (or woman or agender) the metaphorical social stockades against hostile Red Tribe social warriors.
Then you set up your long range artillery and start shelling the parts of the rest of the country that are still attacking transgender people.
Now, personally I consider this to be, on the whole, a “righteous shoot” for all involved. And this is genuinely part of what is going on.
The other part is…
Well, as Aapje speculates, the other reason people do this is that they are social primates attempting to play status games, because everyone is a social primate attempting to play status games. And people in secure bubbles of Blue Tribe cultural values protected by fierce legions of Blue Tribe cultural warriors play status games by competing to see who can most fervently express Blue Tribe cultural values, just as conservative small towns in rural Iowa presumably play status games to see whose church ladies can be the churchiest and ladiest.
@Simon_Jester
My argument is not that all of society plays status games (although they do, to some extent), but more that journalism, non-tenured academia and such are way more into status games and are way more competitive than average. I understand why a journalist would feel far less secure than a programmer.
1)
I think this very much becomes a case of a fish doesn’t have a word for water. An idea that’s permeated the whole of society for the most part, such as say, people deserve 40 hour working weeks and a number of days off work a year, doesn’t have advocates, because everyone thinks it. The blue tribe mob that scares us doesn’t need prominent advocates for the mob, because it’s got plenty of other people with their own ideas that also advocate for the mob on the side.
2)
Is it accurate to say I feel silenced when I’ve become part of a community that is much more Blue Tribe than the population at large? The community is a subsection of martial arts, I think if you’re involved you’ll know which one. I am very careful about social media posts as a result. And when a friend who’s turned into a Fascist since I made friends with her had an argument about Feminism in the comments of a Facebook post I made with members of said community, I have received remarks that make me know I’m being judged for not cutting off contact with her for changing.
Just curious about the nomenclature: What do you concretely mean when you say that your friend turned into a fascist?
She started reading the Daily Stormer, thinks Jews run the world, wants Europe to be white only. And reads the Daily Stormer and believes what it says.
I use Fascist very conservatively.
It makes sense if you interpret modern leftism through the I See Trad People lens; that modern leftism is basically hardcore civil rights movement LARP.
They can’t admit they’ve won, that would fuck _everything_ up! For one, the whole reason they can justify being subversive auto-defecting jerks is that what they’re doing is necessary and they have no power, and if they admit that they have in fact accomplished the genuinely necessary social reforms they were pushing and have the power to do so, they’d no longer be able to justify their methods. If you’re the party in power, siccing two men in uniform with five weapons each on a guy for not baking a cake makes you the asshole; if the world is owned by an army of invisible gay-hating Klansmen then suddenly you’re the hash-tag #resistance.
For another, admitting you have power would be breaking character; the leftists from the Good Ol’ Days weren’t the party in power, and they’re the Ultimate Good Guys, so doing something that makes you look so much less like them is unconscionable.
Consider the statement “Leftists have a tendency to refuse to admit they’ve won.”
The mirror image of the statement is also true, “Rightists have a tendency to refuse to admit they’ve won.” Because everyone tends to refuse to admit that they’ve won, by selectively noticing whatever parts of the victory are flawed, incomplete, or absent, and focusing on them.
On the other hand, we can further extend the statement to note that sometimes, your side hasn’t in fact won, and feeling like it hasn’t is entirely correct.
There are left-wing political agenda items which have been successfully completed in every other developed nation and which certainly appear to be working out rather well for those countries- but which have not been carried out in the US.
There are minorities that are still systematically being pushed around, marginalized, and subjected to things that are a travesty even by the standards rhetorically appealed to by the right, such as “equality of opportunity, not equality of outcome.” Such a standard might permit a lot of things, but it wouldn’t permit you to force a racial minority to live in the lead-rich parts of the city, then blame them twenty years down the road for the fact that their children tend to be more aggressive and less intelligent, as if that fault were in their selves and not in their stars.
There are groups that it’s still popular to beat up for being ungodly. There are major political factions whose anarcho-corporatism is close to maximally obvious by the standards of any political system on the planet. Large portions of our political system are on track to remain in collective official denial about climate change until the Arctic turns blue in the face.
From the left’s point of view, at least in the United States, this feels a lot more like the end of the victorious beginning than the beginning of the victorious end.
Some of which may be because everyone is biased to refuse to admit they’ve won, and some of which is grounded in fact if you define ‘winning’ as ‘actually have what you wanted to get.’
I will grant you that the right is also quite capable of not admitting that they have won. However, the current situation is not even remotely symmetrical.
The left right now is faced with having succeeded in taking all major levers of power (with the current notable exception of the presidency, where they are working hard to reverse the results of a democratic election), and still not having achieved socialist utopia. This seems to happen quite a bit (see e.g., USSR, Cuba, North Korea, Venezuela, …)
But instead of focusing their efforts on finding where their own ideology might have failed them, they are focusing their efforts on destroying any public disagreement with their ideology. This also happened in the USSR, Cuba… This dose of leftism was not strong enough, we clearly need to double the dose!
Note that China is doing a lot better by allowing some capitalism to occur.
SJWs think that the solution to end the abuse of trans people is to destroy the lives of anybody who doesn’t think Caitlyn Jenner is a “real woman”, that the solution to inner city violence is to smear anyone who mentions FBI crime statistics or the collapse of the African-American family under the welfare state as equivalent to the KKK, etc…
Actually, that was not charitable. They dont think that. Anybody who behaves like SJWs doesn’t give a rat’s ass about trans people or African-Americans. They only care about their position of power attained by pretending to care about these issues, and their behavior reflects their desire to hold on to it by any means necessary.
Republicans hold the presidency, both houses of Congress, and a Supreme Court majority. (The last time more Supreme Court justices were appointed by Democrats than Republicans was 1968.)
If the Democrats were in the same position, few people would claim that this didn’t count as a hand on the major levers of power, and nobody would believe the claim. Why should I take your assertion any more seriously?
You have typed the words “the right is also quite capable of not admitting that they have won”, but it does not appear that you have internalized them.
I would gladly trade the presidency, Congress, and the Supreme Court for the civil service, the academia, the mainstream media, and the entertainment industry.
The former are all temporary while the latter are much more long lasting in nature, and have the ability to affect culture and (therefore) downstream politics.
When some of the big wins of the left get reversed, I’ll consider that the right has regained some power. Until then, whatever power the right holds is illusory.
I feel that in your comment you’re focusing on left-wing causes as a whole, when what’s relevant for this discussion is the ones specific to Social Justice (with capital S and J). This excludes things like climate change, universal health care, workers’ rights, and so on. AFAICT the only part of your comment that mentions Social Justice causes is the following:
Wouldn’t you agree that, when we zoom out to view the grand scheme of things, the Left has mostly won this part of the ideological war (with the likely exception of transgender people and Muslims, where the broader battle is still in full swing)?
If this were true, there wouldn’t be a need for Black Lives Matter. To my shame – I’m Canadian – Black Lives Matter even feels needed/important to Canadian blacks, whose situation doesn’t appear (to this white person) to be as bad as the situation in the USA.
https://www.autostraddle.com/health-insurance-gender-rating-costs-women-1-billion-every-year-135350/
https://www.healthypeople.gov/2020/topics-objectives/topic/lesbian-gay-bisexual-and-transgender-health#one
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2018/02/the-trump-administration-finds-that-environmental-racism-is-real/554315/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5478215/
That first website is unapologetically steeped in SJ concepts, but they also positively covered Conflict is Not Abuse, and most of the writers and readers seems to be lower class with financial issues, reflected in a lot of their content.
I liked this post, but it wasn’t very focused, which I didn’t like; it seemed like you were just throwing musings at the wall to see if any of them would stick. I especially thought this about section 2.
Interestingly, I prefer the more stream-of-consciousness posts. Perhaps some sort of aesthetic preference?
Yeah, a conclusion can sometimes be handy, but I tend to enjoy exploratory rambles.
“people showing up at their lectures with knives”
I *think* this is referencing the previous point with peterson and the garrote, but a garrote isn’t a knife, it’s a cord. Are you using knife as a metonymy for weapons or something, or is this a mistake?
He’s edited it out since, so I think he made a mistake and thought it was a knife. But I think it also works metaphorically.
My initial feeling is that you (Scott) are being generous to these people (the “IDWs”) because you identify with them, and you would not extend the same generosity towards people you do not identify with. I.e. you explain their lack of intellectual arguments with the incentives they are facing. Do you have the same understanding for your political opponents when they act according the incentives they are facing?
Otherwise, I thing the IWDs are claiming to be silenced because that is what attracts the audience. People like to be part of a special vanguard who knows the secrets.
Could you expand on this a little bit? As far as I can tell Scott doesn’t defend the content of their ideas in the piece, or even really mention it at all.
Scott plainly doesn’t identify himself with them, because they’ve practically offered him membership (I suspect that’s what all the podcast invitations would amount to) and he’s declined. Moreover, some of them are his political opponents on some front or another. What he has in common with them is his defense of free speech.
How do you square this with the seven boldface reasons why Scott thinks they might claim it instead? Are those wrong? If so, why?
Not sure I understand all you wrote, but I will try to comment:
That is definitely a possibility, though I would say there is more than one reason for identifying/empathizing with someone. Maybe Scott simpathizes/agrees with their political views; maybe he simpathizes/identifies with their status as relative outsiders; maybe one of them looks like his father or talks just like a dear friend of his, I don’t know. These “identifications” don’t all carry the same implications. Which one do you have in mind?
I can’t warrant it, but I think he would explain it this way most times. (Bad) Incentive structures and social signalling have been pretty recurrent explanations for most behavior on this blog.
Do mean understanding in the sense of “sympathetic and forgiving”?
That’s possible, but in the spirit of your comment let me ask: would you extend this to the other groups that often claim to be silenced (trans people, some strains of feminists, some strains of socialists)? If not, then you might want to explain why you think it’s for the audience in their case – instead of the other many reasons Scott brought up.
Scott is keenly aware of his biases in this area, and he’s usually pretty good at compensating for them. Also, this.
Excluding Ben Shapiro (again, always a good life choice), who do you think in the “IDW” is lacking intellectual arguments? Sam Harris? Brett Weinstein? Peterson?
The only one I’ve paid enough attention to to know is Peterson. I’ve watched his entire Maps of Meaning lecture series and his Psychological Significance of Biblical Stories series. I found them to be full of intellectual arguments.
I will say though, that whenever I read a more mainstream media piece critical of Peterson, they do not address the hundreds of hours of intellectual argument the guy puts out, or the actual content of his best selling book of life advice. Instead they just rail about lobsters and hating the transgendered.
The things Peterson fans are getting out of Peterson are his insights on social hierarchies, personal responsibility, mythology and symbolism, etc. But to hear his enemies tell it I’ve just been watching about 80 hours of a guy ranting about transgendered people. That’s not how I remember it, though.
Minor “logical rudeness” in the article
-At this point in your article the case hasn’t yet been made that either article is bad, so the word “better” takes for granted a premise that hasn’t yet been established.
I mean, you can have two good articles and also have one article be better than the other. I’m not sure I get the same implication from his phrasing that you do.
It’s funny because while today you made all these points about what it might mean for someone to be popular and silenced at the same time, yesterday Robin Hanson took to suggesting: Why Not Thought Crime?
https://www.overcomingbias.com/2018/05/why-not-thought-crime.html
His case is mob rule can be costlier than the rule of law, and if this is becomes the case with mobs going after people for saying certain things, making saying certain things illegal might work. That way when people are accused of illegal speech, they’ll have the opportunity to better defend themselves, and falsify the accusation, than is the case facing mob rule.
“But obviously mobs think these acts are big enough to bother to organize to censure them. The cost of making mobs seems at least comparable to the cost of using law.”
I think that’s the mistake in this post. Mob justice doesn’t have a cost in the same way that legal justice has a cost – mobs form because people like to form mobs and be correct, not because they like the idea of justice. That’s what makes them dangerous. If he meant the social cost of mobs, there are less inherently dangerous ways to mitigate that than legislation. The best way to succeed (in that both you get your justice and the law doesn’t have to restrict freedom of speech) is to cripple methods of mob organization in favor of smaller communities. This happens naturally on the internet through the process of evaporative cooling of group beliefs, but is artificially held back by other processes (uniting the groups against a common enemy, etc.) that large mobs have incentive to promote. One can imagine a society where any groups that exceed a certain critical mass are forced to break apart or respect the right of others to dissent. It would be easy to detect when they reach this critical mass because they would use mob tactics – forbid mob tactics (punish the person encouraging them in the pulpit, create social media networks where popularity has a very low impact on social efficacy) and you destroy the mob. Then the normal democratic process can filter signaling madness from actual shared sustainable cultural values. (this would require fixing the normal democratic process as well)
I like this idea better than “if you provably say this you are arrested” because that process just selects for covert speech, and then we get back to dog-whistles and mob rule all over again. Chinese censorship of internet discussion is a good example of the first part, evolving rhetoric (especially in the modern right-wing) the second.
Just because something is illegal doesn’t mean it suddenly isn’t subject to mob justice. Frankly, it just makes mob justice easier by signalling to everyone which people society has decided to punish.
It seems pretty clear to me that if you look at how society treats felons and former convicts, you’d see that the serving of “legal justice” hasn’t stopped everyone else from exacting their own form of “justice.”
Hanson’s proposal also seems to assume that the law as currently constructed is being applied evenly. Not true at all. The law tends to get applied in the areas that the mob cares about (sometimes in the areas that legislators care about, too–rulemakers want to enforce the rules to demonstrate their power).
Not only that, but this assumes that everyone KNOWS what the law is. Go ahead, ask an American about hate speech or shouting fire in a crowded theater. See if they have any idea what the law actually is on these matters.
What people are hungry for is CLARITY, and that’s natural. Clarity has plenty of benefits. But clarity in these matters usually means throwing context out. Here’s a sports metaphor:
In ice hockey, goaltender interference used to be called when a skater had a skate inside the blue paint surrounding the goal when a goal was scored. But oftentimes, a goal would be called back when the player hadn’t touched, impeded, or even gotten in the sight-lines of the goaltender. Sometimes an opposing player would be shoved into the blue paint in order to try to negate an obviously upcoming goal opportunity. The rule was easy to implement, but it lacked context. It lacked “justice.”
So they changed the rule. Now, a player can be in the paint all they want. They just can’t touch the goalie or “impede his making a save”. But now no one knows the difference between interference and a legal goal. It’s all judgment (was that bump enough to impede the save? Did the goalie have the ability/time to recover from being impeded?), and the league has been scrambling for a better definition/more consistent way of calling these plays. Conspiracy theories about the league fixing games have been flying around, too.
In other words, clarity is a blunt instrument. It’s a hammer. And it comes with a price. That price is context, and without context, justice isn’t really being served. Innocent people will get smashed right alongside guilty people. Good goals get thrown out with the bad. On the other hand, if no one can determine what the rules are, then no one trusts the system and no one knows how to behave. It all feels arbitrary and relative to public opinion/mob justice.
I don’t have an answer for this problem. But I think Hanson is proposing a pretty silly solution.
Great response to the “If they’re so suppressed, why are they so popular?” argument. A minor nitpick:
The figure 50% seems to undercut the assertion that the ideas aren’t popular. Does anybody here really believe that the ideas presented in the most controversial SSC posts are appealing to fully half of the population, or at least the subset likely to come in contact with SSC? Or maybe I’m misunderstanding and the 50% only refers to the subset who are interested in debating culture war issues (even then I don’t think it’s half, but then my nitpick becomes even more nitpicky).
A more substantial point that needs to be discussed (although I don’t have time now to expand on it fully, and I don’t have a full-blown thesis at the moment anyway) is why exactly the IDW seems to have emerged so prominently in recent years when PC and anti-PC have been warring for decades. This is addressed under bulletpoint (4), and the point made there seems like a good one, but it doesn’t fully satisfy my intuition. It seems from my point of view that the IDW has risen in response to a rise in (or a push towards minstreaming more extreme views in, to the point of becoming more objectively Objectionable than objectively valid) a certain opposing intellectual subculture. Yes, PC culture has been around for decades, but at least in my gut I’ve sensed a drastic change during the 2010’s. And the drastic rise in anti-PC rhetoric seems to have happened very definitely after it and in direct response to it. I think that should be better explored, as my perspective is perhaps skewed from having been an adult for only a decade or so (maybe there’s an equally “drastic change” every decade or so and I just wasn’t in a position to observe the other ones). Of course, it may be that this can be almost entirely traced to the rise in internet culture, which dovetails with the explanation under bulletpoint (4).
Hmm. Something to think about. Is there any analysis of post-2010 SJW-ideas/intersectional-feminism and its intellectual ancestors?
I will note that there was plenty of anti-PC rhetoric in the 1950s or such times, it’s just that it took a very different form in those days. Because it was comfortably ensconced in the armchair of mainstream sociopolitical thought and values, rather than frantically running around trying to hold off waves of Social Justice Commandos as they work their way ever closer to its command bunker.
For example, if it is ‘PC’ to say ‘No one should be allowed to condemn homosexuality in a mass-market publication, because that hurts homosexuals unfairly,’ then today the ‘anti-PC’ argument would be something like “but you’re violating freedom of speech by saying that” whereas in 1950 it would have been a simple “[GLARE], what kind of degeneracy are you peddling, away with you into the outer darkness!”
“Anti-PC” thought circa 1950 aimed against minority rights movements was “well obviously a certain amount of segregation of the races is necessary for an orderly society, and if you think otherwise, are you suggesting I should allow my daughter to marry one!?”
“Anti-PC” thought circa 1950 aimed against feminism was “you obviously need a husband and some tranquilizers so you’ll stop complaining so much.”
And so on.
It’s not that these ideas are new, it’s that the mode in which they are expressed is new because now they are being expressed from a position of localized relative weakness rather than a position of comfortable dominance.
The ideas, as depicted in your 1950 vs. present examples, look starkly “new” to me. There’s a pretty significant difference between “you obviously need a husband and some tranquilizers so you’ll stop complaining so much” and pretty much anything that the IDW I’m familiar with would say (or even deep down want to say) about feminists today.
Jordan Peterson:
That makes some sense in the context of free speech. Free speech doesn’t guarantee the right to say anything on any platform.
The problem is that one does not efficiently deny people free speech by denying them access to certain specific platforms (“very particular opportunities”).
Typically, serious attacks on free speech are launched by targeting the speaker and trying to deny them access to ALL platforms (“silencing”). This is usually done with an intimidation campaign that threatens to harm the speaker if they continue to use the platform available to them, rather than by literally blocking off every conceivable platform on which speech is possible.
Most no-platform campaigns are the inefficient kind, not the death threats kind – attempts to simply get as many big-name companies or colleges to stop associating with a person. Stuff like the #MuteRKelly campaign. They can be pretty darn effective, since big-name companies are both the most sensitive to their image and the most important platforms to deny.
On this very page, you can find people arguing that getting blocked on YouTube or Facebook is equivalent to censorship, because that shrinks your audience to a tiny fraction of what it would normally be.
Scott has wisely fixated on the unambiguous problems – people facing death threats or academics fearing for their jobs – but I usually hear more about speakers getting cancelled than speakers getting threatened into silence.
Maybe it’s a toxoplasma thing – not many people argue in support of death threats, but more people will support firing (which is considerably less harmful than murder) and many, many more people will support banning from a website (which happens everywhere and is basically a necessary part of running a forum). So that gets more attention than the parts that are unambiguous problems.
Great post! I wish you had ended with some practical advice for people who feel silenced, though. Not everyone can have “career as a darkweb-intellectual figure” as their backup plan.
At one of Jordan Peterson’s appearances — the famous one where protestors pounded on windows and one brought a garrot — an audience member asked for such advice. How does one decide when to speak up and risk career suicide vs keep your head down?
If I recall correctly, he presented three arguments:
1. The Butterfly Effect:
There will be consequences in the short term. And they’re real, so prepare for them. But don’t discount too much your potential to accomplish long-term good. It’s impossible to know how many lives you touch by taking a conspicuous stand for truth. If you’re right, then many of your peers feel the same way. While they won’t support you openly, your example will inspire them to keep certain values closer to their hearts, and they’ll fight a little harder to project those values in their own lives. The waves we make ripple out, sparking more and more likeminded opposition in a hundred ways large and small. The cumulative effect of these personal rebellions can be massive. You just have to take the leap of faith and believe that the downstream upsides outweigh the downsides, even if they can never be quantified or attributed to you.
2. Lesser of two Hells:
If you don’t speak up, you’re condemning yourself to a life of inauthenticity. It may seem like no big deal at first, but each time you compromise on your principles you dig yourself into a deeper hole. Do you intend to go your whole life falsely supporting an ideology you find abhorrent? You’ll never climb to the top of Maslow’s hierarchy while carrying that kind of guilt. People — especially the most thoughtful types — have a deep need to say aloud what they have concluded is true. Suppressing this instinct leads to various neuroses. Nothing the mob can do to you is as bad in the long run as what you can do to yourself through silence.
3. Argument from Filter Bubbles:
From within your filter bubble, it seems like voicing certain opinions will lead to having literally zero friends. And you’re right, in a sense — those opinions may well drive off everyone you know. But there is a whole multiverse of bubbles out there, each undetectable from within your own. While you will lose some relationships, the new friends you make and the new communities who welcome you will be worth it. It’ll be a diverse group, too, which leads to interesting debates. Many of the figures mentioned in this article disagree on every political issue, yet they somehow get along due to shared values of free speech, open-mindedness, and civility. Finding a circle of people who give every idea a fair hearing — even if they always disagree with you — is more fulfilling than being part of a group you are 95% in agreement with but who make you afraid to speak. The belief that diverse open-minded communities exist is another leap of faith.
Based on these arguments, the correct line of action to maximize happiness is to speak the truth as you see it and nothing less. This is assuming you’ve performed the rigorous introspection required to confidently state what you think the truth is, not to mention the practice you’ll need to competently defend it.
I don’t graduate for another year, so I haven’t been forced to test this theory in any high-stakes situations. Do any older commenters have wisdom to share? Is the idea of publicly holding controversial opinions in today’s socio-political environment hopelessly naive?
I think that the answer is that it depends greatly on your talents, the environment you are in, how controversial those opinions actually are, sheer luck, etc. Peterson has many times the charisma and speaking ability of Damore, so he can build a career on being an edgelord/guru/whatever, while Damore can not.
One also needs to account for the other baggage you’ve got in your life, skeletons in your closet, and avenues of attack on you for speaking what you believe to be the truth. If you can’t get Al Capone for bootlegging, get him for tax evasion. You may not get fired for your “controversial opinions,” you’ll get fired for “poor job performance” or whatever. They didn’t get Milo for stuff he said after he was run off campuses, they got him for one obscure statement about his youthful homosexual activities on some podcast years ago.
Peterson notes that he has to be extremely careful about what he says, and that he’s very happy that he has mountains of past statements that do not contain heresy for which he can be nailed, and that he has the rest of his life and his family put together to support him. This is also his theory of the psychological significant of the Flood story. Noah was “perfect in his generations.” His home life was so well put together that when the cataclysm came, he was able to weather it, when if there had been anything else at all wrong, he would have drowned.
There are few SJW leaders because they don’t believe in hierarchies. Anyone who has an independent thought would be pulled down or forced out. Crabs in a barrel.
The closest thing to a leader would be a member of an “oppressed minority” who skilfully parrots the party line.
You seem to be *really* anti-Ben Shapiro. I’m not defending him, necessarily, but I’m wondering why you’re so opposed to him? Especially, have you written anything about him before? I’ve only heard of him recently, so I may have missed it.
I noticed that as well… i mean i haven’t really listened to him but i don’t get an Alex Jones vibe. What i have heard is a mix of “massive freedom of speech wonk” mixed with a touch of “i’m mad as hell and i’m not gonna take it anymore”.
Ben Shapiro’s not my particular cup of tea– a bit too strident– but from what I’ve seen I don’t fundamentally disagree with most of his positions or find him notably uncharitable, especially by pundit standards.
Ben called out his own audience when his audience booing someone becoming a citizen. There are gradients here, but that really doesn’t match “awful demagogue” for me.
I was also surprised: the level of dismissal and snideness [“awful demagogues like Ben Shapiro”, “excluding Ben Shapiro (always a good life choice)”] is almost off the charts for a blog as consistently careful-spoken as SSC. Regardless of the merits or demerits of Ben Shapiro, anyone with ~15 million followers ought to be taken seriously enough to be attacked directly or not at all. Otherwise, the very vehemence of your words undermines them: clearly you can’t expect everybody to agree with your premise (Ben Shapiro is awful) from the outset, so why are you trying so hard to slip it in as an aside, where it can’t be directly challenged?
Either way, the phrasing seems so uncharacteristic for this blog that I have to wonder if there’s some personal animus at play behind the scenes.
When Scott’s trying to persuade an audience he drops tribal signifiers to lure them in.
IDW-sympathizers will love this essay even if he insults them in it, the hard part is going to be getting Lefties to read it all before they catch on that Scott is an IDW-sympathizer himself.
7. Figure out who you’re trying to convince, then use the right tribal signals
Your role model in this (and in nothing else) should be Donald Trump. Think about it. He supports Planned Parenthood, doesn’t want to cut entitlement programs, condemns Dubya and the Iraq war, supports affirmative action, supports medical marijuana, etc. If somebody were to tell you last year that a man with those policy positions would not only be leading the Republican primary, but leading even among the most conservative voters, you’d think they were crazy. The rest of the country has been trying to convince conservative Republicans to be more comfortable with those positions for decades, and we’ve failed miserably. Now Trump just waltzes in and everyone is like “Yeah, okay, sure”?
The secret of Trump’s success is that most conservative Republicans don’t really care about medical marijuana (or whatever) for its own sake. They care because opposing medical marijuana symbolizes membership in their tribe, they feel like their tribe is persecuted, they have a fierce loyalty to their tribe, and darned if they’re going to support somebody who doesn’t use the right shibboleths.
Trump throws them a bone. He says things like “illegal immigrants are rapists” that no moderate or liberal would ever say, things that would horrify them. He uses all the affectations of being working class. He may not quite prove he’s “one of us”, but he very effectively proves he’s not Just A Typical Outgroup Member. When Trump says “Legalize medical marijuana”, they don’t hear “I’m yet another RINO liberal pansy who hates Christian values and wants everybody to become reefer-smoking hippies”. So they only hear something boring about the regulations around pain relief medication – and who cares about those?
Trump’s Law is that if you want to convince people notorious for being unconvinceable, half the battle is using the right tribal signals to sound like you’re one of them.
For example, when I’m trying to convince conservatives, I veer my signaling way to the right. I started my defense of trigger warnings with “I complain a lot about the social justice movement”. Then I cited Jezebel and various Ethnic Studies professors being against trigger warnings. Then I tried to argue that trigger warnings actually go together well with strong versions of freedom of speech. At this point I haven’t even started arguing in favor of trigger warnings, I’ve just set up an unexpected terrain in which trigger warnings can be seen as a conservative thing supported by people who like free speech and don’t like social justice, and opposition to trigger warnings can be seen as the sort of very liberal thing that people like Jezebel and Ethnic Studies professors support. The important thing isn’t that I convince anyone that trigger warnings are really on the right – that’s a tall order – but that the rightists reading my argument feel like I’m working with them rather than against them. I’m not just another leftist saying “Support trigger warnings because it’s the leftist thing and you should be leftist and everyone on the right is terrible!”
My reward was seeing a bunch of hard-core anti-social-justice types trip over themselves in horror at actually being kind of convinced, which was pretty funny.
On the other hand, when I’m trying to convince feminists of something, I start with a trigger warning – partly because I genuinely believe it’s a good idea and those posts can be triggering, but also partly because starting with a trigger warning is a tribal signal that people on the right rarely use. It means that either I’m on their side, or I’m being unusually respectful to it. In this it’s a lot like Trump saying illegal immigrants are rapists – something the outgroup would never, ever do.
(And that’s not just my theory – I’ve gotten lots of angry comments about the trigger warnings from people further right than me, saying that using them makes me an idiot or a pushover or a cuck or something. I am always happy to get these comments, because it means the signaling value of using trigger warnings remains intact.)
Crossing tribal signaling boundaries is by far the most important persuasive technique I know, besides which none of the others even deserve to be called persuasive techniques at all. But to make it work, you have to actually understand the signals, and you have to have at least an ounce of honest sympathy for the other side. You can’t just be like “HELLO THERE, FELLOW LIBERALS! LET’S CREATE INTRUSIVE BIG GOVERNMENT AGENCIES TOGETHER! BUT BEFORE WE DO, I HAVE SOMETHING I WANT TO TELL YOU ABOUT THE SECOND AMENDMENT…”
Which I guess means that being able to consider both sides of an issue sort of gives you superpowers. That’s pretty encouraging.
http://slatestarcodex.com/2016/02/20/writing-advice/
Disagree on Trump. His actual policies so far have been based on pretty standard Republican talking points. Even when it’s not (trade), he’s not diverging too far from consensus and there’s even precedent. Reagan and Bush pushed some tariffs.
Also, I think if you make it too obvious that you are using tribal markers to manipulate people, they’ll see through it and distrust you. You can’t just say that abortion is All-American and suddenly have the right agreeing with you. Even if they believe that you’re being sincere that still won’t automatically work, especially when it comes to positions that people hold strongly.
I don’t read a lot of Shapiro, but he strikes me as a TNC of the right – a good writer with a strong world view, but willing to engage other arguments and basically good hearted.
I’d be interested in Scott’s thoughts about why Shapiro in particular deserves a call-out.
I just can’t stand him after that Michelle Fields debacle. For a guy who’s supposed to be all “facts don’t care about your feelings” he went full White Knight when it suited him. Scott may dislike him for being the outgroup, but I dislike him for being a traitor.
Yes, and the facts supported Michelle Fields being battered by Corey Lewandowski, lying about it, and then Trump covering for him. Using those facts, Shapiro stood on principle. Nothing unusual there whatsoever.
Here’s a quick 2:30 introduction to Ben Shapiro.
For longer form, Dave Rubin interviews Shapiro. Good to listen while on a long commute.
Frankly, I think real criticism of Shapiro would be his strident pro-Israel stance, even when they’re clearly wrong.
I’m pretty Orthodox Republican in my political views, so I don’t tend to disagree much with Shapiro, but it is really weird that he’s on the list for the intellectual dark web (his distaste for Bannon’s Breitbart notwithstanding). The man is a bog-standard conservative pundit – if he’s on there then Ann Coulter probably should be too. If I had to bet on it, I’d say it’s some combination of AnteriorMotive’s point and the fact that he probably agrees with most of these people in a way that he really doesn’t agree with Shapiro.
Maybe Shapiro (a Red Tribe Jew) is Scott’s (a Blue Tribe Jew) outgroup? While the rest of the IDW types are his fargroup.
Here’s Nathan Robinson’s takedown of Ben Shapiro. Given the number of articles he’s written in response to Nathan Robinson, I think it’s likely that Scott has read this one.
I don’t follow Shapiro and can’t speak directly to the accuracy of the article, but if it’s accurate I think it would justify Scott’s dismissal. This part, in particular, paints Shapiro as a kind of anti-Scott:
I was thinking about it, and my reaction to Robinson and Shapiro are actually very similar.
When they’re writing something I already agree on, I spend a lot of time nodding along and thinking they’re making lots of great points.
But, I’ve never had the experience of reading them and disagreeing at the start, and then having a different opinion (even small scale, just having a slightly more nuanced opinion)
in contrast to the author of this blog
and two other writers who seem conspicuously absent from dark intellectuals article, Sailer and Moldbug
Scott, great piece and eloquent as always.
But here’s my take and I largely disagree:
One must take care to differentiate those spheres of society that operate by different standards (and thus stigma in one may not translate to other) and in our case, I think the key is to separate the universe of mass opinion from the world of academia.
I can readily accept the notion that academia is extremely hostile to IDW ideas. But the whole idea of IDW isn’t targeted at academia. It’s a web based appeal to the masses. And as such, its premise is that there is exceptional IDW stigma amongst the crowds.
I say exceptional because of course there is a lot of stigma and intolerance and that’s a simple fact of life. If you say something on either end of the spectrum that is disliked, you can accept a lot of a priori dismissiveness without being engaged on content. If you are famous/ unlucky you can also expect nut jobs sending you death threats etc. as well. So, the existence of such phenomena is not proof of exceptional stigma by themselves. The IDW needs to show more.
But honestly I find it very difficult to believe that there is exceptional stigmatization of IDW ideas in the masses for the obvious reasons. IDW figures have extensive and highly engaged audiences. You try to sidestep this by staying that greater taboo correlates with increased viewing, rather than decreased. I disagree. Sure, taboo is interesting for a moment but it is not fascinating in the long term. For example, Milo the provocateur par excellence was ultimately a flash in the plan. If your appeal is solely shock then it is inevitable that your novelty and concomitant appeal will fade. As you said about your articles, the ones that are controversial cause a massive stir. But the reason that people like me come back again and again to read your stuff, is because it seems to us to be intelligent and true, not due to its controversial nature.
Shapiro, Rubin, Peterson et al. are not taboo artists. They have strong long-term audiences. This can only be explained by the fact that their content is quite well-accepted and compelling to a massive audience. People don’t come back to things they disagree with. They return to the familiar and to what they feel is true. These ideas are most certainly not taboo in the masses.
Sure, there are places where they would be not accepted and even reviled but so what? How well do you think Vox does in the Fox News audience bracket?
In summary, I feel that there is a case to say that the IDW are portraying themselves as persecuted when in fact they are widely accepted. In academia, it is a different story but then their whole approach should be different.
How does that follow? Are you suggesting you can’t rightly complain about stigma from elites unless you’re talking to said elites?
Correct me if I’m wrong, but he actually fell out of the limelight because he made remarks in an interview that sounded like approval of hebephilia. I’d say that better fits Scott’s model of leaving the edge for the unacceptable.
Milo Yiannopolous is like Wile E Coyote dashing off a cliff, into empty air. It took a while, but gravity reasserted itself.
The hebephilia thing didn’t help, but that alone didn’t finish him. He had big media appearances after that, and profiles in major media outlets. His career was on a downward trend, but he was still somewhat in the public eye.
Want to know what really sunk him? There was no business model in what he was doing.
Nothing gets boring as fast as shock tactics with no substance. Milo had talent for self promotion, but no original ideas, no writing abilities (his articles/books are now known to be ghostwritten), and no depth to his shtick beyond “I’m a gay man saying things gay men don’t normally say!” How long can you stay entertained by that?
He was like a kid who saw KISS perform, and thought “if I wear scary makeup, people will love me too!” Well, yeah, the makeup’s part of it, but it isn’t enough. You also have to write a “Detroit Rock City”. Milo never did. He never even wrote a “Beth”.
He sold twenty thousand copies of his book, which he self-published. For a person with his brand, that can safely be called an abject failure. Lena Dunham’s autobiography sold ten times as many copies, and that was considered an ominous sign of reader fatigue.
His news site, Dangerous, recently folded after the Mercer family cut off their capital. That’s how he was staying afloat. Other people’s money. Now it’s all gone. Sucks for the writers who were laid off, but I guess when you work for Milo you’ve got to plan on landing on your feet sooner or later.
Now he has zilch, and there’s nothing left but to wait for the overdose and the death certificate.
I really don’t think that’s true; Ann Coulter has more or less the same shtick, and she’s been around for decades (something similar could probably be said for VoxDay or Cernovich). I was following the commentary on Milo when the pedophilia comments came to light, and almost all the channels that would defend him off the edge of a cliff left him for dead in the void that week. He also lost his job at Breitbart and his book deal with S&S. The more main-stream media may have taken a couple weeks to catch on, but it was definitely those comments that did him in.
I’m merely suggesting that if your aiming for reform in academia then make that clear and target those people. There’s no indication of that from IDW
Heterodox academy (Haidt) is quite explicit about this. It’s in the name.
That’s what college speaking tours and targeting of students is for. More broadly that’s what the outright hostility to academia is for: if you can turn the perception of academia from the enlightened gatekeepers of knowledge to a bunch of retrograde, censorship-loving brainwashers you can socially shame academics and maybe convince them to change their ways.
And I also think the Milo downfall was because of more then that
Tyler Cowen makes a similar observation in Ezra Klein’s latest podcast. The few academics who are able to voice these ideas – Haidt, Pinker, Peterson, Murray, Hoff Sommers – have built up enough equity to allow them to take risks. They have best-selling books and lots of citations and have sometimes even crowdsourced their own salaries. However, they are completely unrepresentative of academia at large; the vast majority of academics don’t have equity, and only face downside risk by speaking out.
According to Cowen, there’s not only a major chilling effect going on, but real-world consequences for those who don’t toe the line:
I listen to all of Tyler’s podcasts and I don’t think I’ve ever heard him bite his tongue so frequently. The whole conversation is worth listening to (relevant discussion starts at 18:00); also covers the recent Chetty paper and related issues.
I’m a junior academic, and I’m definitely very careful what I say.
Fortunately, my main work is mostly on innocuous topics. But I have side interests in topics about which I have quite non-PC views, so the potential for this environment affecting my research is definitely present.
I clicked the link and started listening around the 17 minute mark. That’s right in the middle of a commercial where Ezra tells his listeners to call to get their “Free Will”.
Nice of Ezra to offer existential services to philosophical zombies everywhere!
I genuinely chortled.
The discussion of silencing starts at 18:00 and ends at about 30:00 and I found it absolutely chilling.
Of course, it’s only going to be convincing to someone who thinks silencing is actually happening, but Cowen isn’t naming names or subjects because that would put his sources at risk.
The discussion mentions research that doesn’t happen, which I don’t think has been mentioned on this post.
Definitely. I wonder to what extent Cowen actually holds some of these taboo beliefs? He sounds like someone who does but you can’t be really sure of someone who refuses to engage at all with these questions.
One thing he’s getting at but I don’t think he ever explicitly says is that not only do people who have the “wrong beliefs” not speak up but anyone who might be curious about a given subject suddenly has a reason not to. It’s easier to claim plausibility deniability when you are ignorant, and that has costs on its own.
Good article, contributive to the discourse, etc.
I’m definitely uncomfortable with the “you’re not silenced, look at how many viewers you have!” take Nathan Robinson et al have on this. The unspoken thing there is that the viewpoints are being suppressed in some way, not necessarily the speakers themselves.
It’s like the Harvey Weinstein/sexual assault scandal in Hollywood. Pushback developed along the lines of “you’re a rich, beautiful, universally idolized actress complaining because a film producer made you give him a massage once. Jeez, have a little perspective!”
The obvious counterargument is “yeah, these women might be rich and famous, but it also happens to women who aren’t rich and famous, and nobody ever hears about them.”
Similarly, nobody hears about Razib Khan of GNXP, who was fired from the Washington Post (on his first day, I believe) after some shitbird on Gawker wrote a story about how he worked for a publication that published a racist. To be clear, Razib wasn’t the racist. They simply made him guilty by association with a racist, Six-Degrees-of-Kevin-Bacon style.
So it might be hard to feel too sorry for a guy making eleven billion dollars on Patreon a month, but there’s a lot of people saying the same stuff who aren’t so fortunate, and maybe Jordan Peterson is carrying the torch for them.
Comedian Russell Brand once said “When I was poor and complained about inequality they said I was bitter; now that I’m rich and I complain about inequality they say I’m a hypocrite. I’m beginning to think they just don’t want to talk about inequality.” The same might apply to the rich complainers in the IDW. Obviously the megaphone-wielders with the biggest brands will be heard the loudest, but that’s just the way it goes. If they don’t get to complain, nobody does!
The destitute can also “speak out” in controlled ways. See BLM riots, riots against Trump rallies, etc. These people can’t be identified and fired because they don’t have jobs. So our political discourse is only open to those of independent means or the destitute. The middle and working classes have to watch what they say because they have enough to lose but not enough to not mind losing some.
New York Times, not Washington Post.
So if we are living in a first approximation of a dictatorless dystopia, where SJWs can “kill” almost anyone who voices dissent, kill them by making them lose their friends, their jobs and the status that comes with it, would fighting that dystopia not be achieved by making everyone a little less mortal? A guaranteed income, for example through UBI, would be a good start.
Of course, UBI does not help with the loss of status that would come with the loss of, say, a job as professor, but it would help lower the baseline level of existential dread that comes with suddenly losing all income. It would indirectly blunt one of the weapons in the dictators’ hands, the threat of sending the out-of-context dossier to the humorless HR drone.
Most of the people who are being silenced would be perfectly capable of taking a McDonalds or other low-level job if they were to lose their normal job, so it’s not clear this would help at all. Also, one problem with online discourse is that people with lots of free time control much of it; I expect that with UBI, you’d get worse social justice mobs since with less of a need to work, there would be more people who decided that agitating for social justice is the best use of their time.
Also, I would expect UBI would eventually be ideologically tested. Common right wing rhetoric against welfare is that it’s supporting drug addicts or “welfare queens.” Charitably the right wing is angry about subsidizing bad behavior. Uncharitably they’re racists who don’t want money going to black people.
What happens when it’s understood that some of the people receiving UBI are Damore-style witches? Or there’s another tiki torch march and when the twitter mob goes to identify the marchers to get them fired, discovers it’s their own tax dollars enabling them?
If you’ve actually read The Bell Curve (I have), you know that it’s much more like Human Varieties than it is like the media controversy it inspired. It’s about 600 pages of literature review, mostly of adoption studies, mostly correlating the life outcomes of white women (to avoid race + sex confounders) to those of their adopted and non-adopted children. He didn’t get around to black people until IIRC chapter 14.
It’s worth remembering that Murray is on record as supporting a Universal Basic Income.
There are a lot of people who have received their worldview through cultural osmosis, not through reflection and thought. Blue Tribers don’t need to have to have read The Bell Curve to know that it’s racist. Everyone in their NYC-based New Media kaffeeklatsch of thought leaders thinks that it is, so what else is there to know?
…and I realize I hold an(other) opinion of it, also without having read it. 🙂
1) Does your talk of ‘NYC … klatsch’ add anything simply saying ‘Emanuel Goldstein’ wouldn’t have achieved? Are you saying anything beyond signalling to your in-group that you dislike the same people? If so, I didn’t get it.
2) ‘Blue Tribers don’t need to have to have read The Bell Curve to know that it’s racist.’ Yes, obviously, it is perfectly possible for anyone, not just Blue Tribers to form correct opinions about stuff without having read the source materials. I’m like, huh, you didn’t know that? What are you really trying to say/saying?
FWIW, on the matter at hand: Some twenty years ago, I read a lot of obviously stupid critiques, tracked down some detailed, non-stupid ones with extensive quotes, searched for and found defenses of about the same level of detail/quality of argument and concluded that the book’s critics had the better argument. This is more effort than I put into my belief in general relativity.
In fact, it’s a good assumption to start with that most people haven’t read any of the controversial books on which they express the culturally-acceptable opinion. And this is doubly true for media talking head/pundit types.
My employer gave a class on statistics to the technicians once. The manager giving the lecture was careful to throw in a denunciation of the book The Bell Curve when he was forced to mention the shape taken by normally distributed data in general.
Come to think of it, he pretty much spoke of it in the same tone, possibly the same words, as my mother used when warning me away from D&D books in the 80s.
Fact: the standard 3d6-or-4d6-drop-lowest stat generation in D&D produces a bell curve. Obvious link.
It’s possible my mother was trying to prevent me from internalizing racist tropes from gaming… but it’s about as likely as my employer thinking Charles Murray was a gateway to literal Satanism.
(this is me recognizing your humor and responding with my own, in case it is instead read as a biting dismissal of said joke)
Doesn’t any n d m tend to a bell curve as n tends to infinity?
(and m > 1, of course)
Basically the more independent events you have contributing to the population the more it resembles normal distribution. So yes.
To be fair, gaming tropes can pretty racist! List orcs as “always chaotic evil” and watch as players decide that, logically, crimes against
humanityhumanoidity (?) are a sad necessity.
(I was going to say “teenage boys” but is that because something something teenage boys, or is it because they’re a lot of gamers? Terry Pratchett had a story about running a D&D adventure or something from some little old ladies – very quickly they were doing stuff like forcing captured goblins to walk ahead of them to set off traps)
(this is me making the joke serious)
I’m certainly familiar with the evil Orc trope; I played with it here.
Maybe in life or death situations you see what people are made of.
Though that doesn’t explain why my first group was so quick to turn into slavers when they found orc babies. :/
I haven’t read Martin Luther’s Ninety-Five Theses, either. I nevertheless know that they are a list of criticisms of 1500-vintage Roman Catholicism, assembled by a German clergyman. Also, something something sale of indulgences.
I haven’t read Thomas Paine’s Common Sense, or rather I skimmed it idly one day and in retrospect don’t really remember it. I still know it was a fiery condemnation of British rule of the American colonies and a piece of strong advocacy for the independence movement.
I have read hardly a gram of feminist literature by the prominent women’s rights advocates of the mid-20th century. I still know that some of it was advocacy for the notion that women be treated as first-class citizens, and some of it was fiery condemnation of men for NOT treating women as first-class citizens.
The process by which people become aware of the content and ‘role’ of a text without having read it is hardly unique to books you feel are misunderstood.
And he never claimed certainty on genetics either. His most explicit claim was that environmental effects had previously been shown to not work on a large scale so we should be skeptical that it will in the future. This distinction has been completely ignored.
I would have less of a problem with “you’re not being silenced, you’re just being denied a particular opportunity/platform to express yourself” argument if those who advanced it also accepted such arguments as “you’re not being discriminated against; you’re just being denied the opportunity to patronize a particular bakery.”
Or: “You can still shop, you just have someone watching you closely. You also have to behave better since your behavior is interpreted less charitably.”
I find it a little saddening that internal emails that got leaked after the fact and thus could have in no way affected the “Day of Absence” itself get to be called “Opposition” these days. It’s no longer enough to not speak about the emperor’s lack of clothes, it is expected for you to positively comment about their hue and weave.
Great post.
I have nothing very relevant to add, but still wanted to comment on one small other thing: to what extent do we really Keep Hearing About The IDW, as the writers you quoted state? I’m sure Nathan Robinson and the other political writers do it a lot, but then this is their job, they need to fish some controversies from time to time. In a world where Peterson and his followers were silenced twice as much as they are now, Robinson would still hear from them every week.
Meanwhile, AFAIK most of the people who consume news casually still consume more from the traditional media, where folks in the NYT black list don’t have much of a chance.
And far more ominously, a large fraction of people consume no news at all except what they get via social media channels.
I don’t know. I think someone who doesn’t watch CNN is better informed than someone who does.
Really excellent article here. One other thing I’d like to bring up is that, without wanting to come across as too preachy or anything, I do find it at the very least unnerving how often in this discussion I see people expressing an idea which I’d paraphrase as “Nobody has successfully stopped these taboo thinkers from getting their ideas out, so they have no reason to complain about the fact that lots of people are clearly trying to do so.”
Regardless of whether a person has the tools or skills to successfully silence an opposing viewpoint, I think that making the attempt at all is a pretty not-okay thing to do, and one which should generally not be encouraged. The way I see it, successful censorship and silencing happens as a result of a person being in possession of two things; the willingness to perform the task, and the tools with which to do it. A large part of western civilization has put a lot of time and thought and work into destroying the tools with which it can be done, just in case someone willing to put in the effort comes along and decides to pick them up, and I’d argue that it’d be just as worthwhile out of the same sense of caution to teach as many people as possible that it’s not a good thing to try to do, just in case some powerful and difficult-to-destroy new tool for silencing gets made. Each half of the equation is useless without the other, but each half is also fully capable of cropping up suddenly and unexpectedly, so the best way to be safe, I think, is to try to get rid of both as much as possible.
Indeed. Also, no one actually knows about ideas where censorship is 100% successful. So in practice, we are always talking about partial censorship.
It’s also counterproductive. Most of these people got famous because people tried to silence them. Nobody would know who Jordan Peterson is if there had never been a video of an angry mob screaming at him. No one would know Brett Weinstein if the mob hadn’t come for him. And during the campaign, every single time there was a riot against a Trump rally, the next day there would be dozens of posts on the Trump subreddit saying “I wasn’t paying attention before but having seen this I can’t stand it, I’m voting for Trump now.” See also: Streisand Effect.
Excellent post again.
I would add a phenomenon related to the ones from Current Affairs & Reason highlighted here: pointing at the results of a failed “silencing” as apparent evidence that no silencing ever took place.
For instance, when Jeffrey Goldberg lured Kevin Williamson (who I think Scott did a disservice to here with his indirect mention, even though it was in the service of a cheeky joke) away from his longstanding NR job only so he could fire him immediately on a BS pretext served up to him by an online outrage mob, there was sufficient backlash & controversy about the firing that Williamson was given space to write about it in places like the Washington Post, as well as more ideologically sympathetic media places such as Commentary and The Weekly Standard. A few brain-genius pundits on Twitter (including some from Vox) sneered “oh, look at all the places he’s been published– that’s SOME censorship!!”
Which would be like if someone was broke and held a successful Kickstarter to pay for their medical bills, and then after it was over I said “why is everyone saying she’s poor? She just got over $600,000 for free!”
Just a comment about “denied a particular opportunity” – for some people, that particular opportunity is all they have. It’s exactly that way for me. I have a very particular, very focused, very consuming interest in a particular topic/area, and my academic position is basically my only chance to every work on it in any capacity at all, ever. Were I to lose this position for saying something bad on social media, they would surely say “oh boo hoo, the wealthy cis het white male professor has to find a new job”, but I would be devastated to the point of just walking off into the woods until I was killed by a passing bear, as my sole animating cause would have been taken from me. So I only comment under a rotating series of opaque pseudonyms, avoid speaking up, and completely avoid any social media platforms. I dislike it, but am willing to put up with it to achieve my greater goals, just like I’m willing to not buy things I want so I can live within my budget. Besides, there’s no real reward, just a cost, or at least the reward is either diffuse or improbable enough to essentially be nonexistent.
Very well said.
When I read one of the anti-IDW articles (I think it was the Reason one), I thought “it’s just bravery debates again – both sides of the culture war feel like they’re the persecuted minority courageously standing up for their beliefs.” But this analysis is more subtle and accounts for the asymmetry, and so is better.
Conor Friedersdorf’s take is also worth echoing:
Your first blockquote contains a minor typo – “Pateron”. I was for some reason curious as to whether it was accurately quoted, and found that the source misspelled the same word but in a different way – “Paetron”. What’s going on here?
Nowadays, I just assume that any typos in Scott’s posts are deliberate gotchas of the the repeated word variety. Perhaps that was his master plan all along…
I see what you you did there.
@thedufer
The IDW is working on separate institutions to form their own pillar.
We will have Paetron, Youtoob, The The Washington Post, etc.
You’ve tagged this ‘Things I will Regret Writing’, but I really hope you don’t. This needed to get written.
The IDW is being treated like trans people! Well…not *really* like trans people, calm down everybody.
The IDW is being treated like MLK and Malcom X! Well…except for the whole “being assassinated” part.
The IDW is being treated like those under the Hollywood blacklist! Well…except instead of Joe McCarthy opposing it, it has Rand Paul supporting it.
And finally, because of course you had to go full Godwin:
The IDW is being treated like those who oppose Stalin/Hitler!
If every analogy you reach for goes way too far…then maybe that should tell you something about your underlying point.
MLK and Malcolm X had pretty long runs before they were killed. I hope this will continue to be a nitpick.
Yes, they had long runs during which they were assaulted, beaten and jailed by their opponents and by agents of the State. To say that MLK’s treatment was not comparable to Sam Harris’ (even before his assassination) is hardly a nitpick.
And I second your hope that this distinction will continue, that no one will decide to start beating or jailing, let alone assassinating members of the IDW.
Also realized I forgot to add Ghandi to that list of skewed analogies. Seriously, when the ills you’re pointing at pale before every one of the analogies you reach for, that might be a sign that those ills aren’t quite as horrid as you claim.
The reason for deliberately picking extreme examples isn’t to say “A is exactly like B, which was terrible.”
It’s to say “Look at B. We can agree B is terrible. The same dynamic is at play in case A, to a lesser extent. Does it become good in case A?”
Or to say “Look, you say it’s impossible for C to happen. But under extreme conditions, C can in fact happen. This makes it at least worth considering that C might also happen under less extreme conditions.”
Specifically, this post addressed the claim “it’s impossible for someone to be popular and oppressed/silenced at the same time.” The obvious way to refute this claim is to present examples of figures that were widely popular, and yet were oppressed/silenced.
There’s a spectrum here, clearly.
The point, though, is not “the least-bad cases on this spectrum are identical to the most-bad cases.”
The point is “all these cases at varying points on the spectrum represent an underlying phenomenon, namely the one that people are claiming can’t exist.”
Yeah, “here is a clearer, more obvious example of the sort of thing I’m talking about” is kind of the whole point of analogies as a rhetorical device. Attacking Scott’s use of it here is special pleading of the worst sort.
I recently watched a conversation with Jordan Peterson and Jonathan Haidt where they talk about Haidt’s work on disgust. Haidt learned under a professor who analyzed the bodily reaction/emotion of disgust, but due to Haidt’s interest in morality, looked at how this emotion applied to morals. The disgust reaction is useful, for evolutionary reasons, to avoid impure or poisonous things, like poisoned berries or rats with plague; keep toxic things away from you or you might be seriously harmed or killed.
Their discussion then gets into how some people (e.g., illiberal left or white nationalists) are trying to label or associate other people or ideas with toxic things: nazis, racism, misogyny, white supremacy, patriarchy, etc. You don’t want to engage with toxic people or ideas, as that could contaminate you and cause you harm, so you just avoid them all together. I’ve seen quite a few articles attempting to toxify IDW people, which sometimes successfully does silence them from certain quarters. Some people on twitter that see an out of context quote that seems to imply terrible things will say things like “I didn’t know who Jordan Peterson was, but yikes. I now know not to listen to anything he has to say.”
On the other hand, sometimes these attempts to toxify or taint people backfires, where people see something terrible said about an IDW person, then with horrifying fascination watch their videos to find out more, and come away thinking “That person was supposed to be a monster, but they were even-tempered and actually had interesting things to say, even if I disagree with some of their ideas.”
I’m not sure how the attempts to silence will work out on net, but just because some people still have an audience doesn’t mean attempts to silence aren’t being made, and that the silencing isn’t successful for some audiences of people.
This is more-or-less what happened to me w.r.t. The Bell Curve. I read all these denouncements and thought “huh, must be some kind of crazy racist screed.” Then I read the book, and learned that a lot of prominent people spouting the socially correct opinions were either too lazy to read the book or too dishonest to report its contents honestly–in either case, that meant they weren’t really worth listening to.
The important thing going on here isn’t the Jordan Petersons making a zillion dollars on Youtube, it’s the thousands of people able to have real, substantive widespread public discussions on stuff outside the Overton Window of the people who run the big media outlets. Human Varieties and h**chick and Greg Cochran are all examples. Having discussions and arguing back and forth and presenting and refuting ideas is how people get smarter.
Viewpoint diversity is critical to attacking ideas from all angles and seeing what stands up to scrutiny, hopefully getting closer to truth. It’s the scientific method of developing a hypothesis, then trying to refute it in as many ways as you can think. Only after withstanding the barrage of critiques should you start to feel more comfortable that your beliefs have merit.
The downside to silencing or safe spaces is that ideas become flabby and unable to withstand challenge. You delude yourself into thinking you’re right without having to defend yourself from strong critiques, perhaps unaware that your ideas even have critiques.
That’s why SSC is such a wonderful place, as it offers viewpoint diversity and norms of free speech and civility that allow ideas to clash without silencing or shaming people. It’s these norms that give us the best chance at getting a bit closer to truth and understanding, and it would be a wonderful thing if these norms could become more widespread in our culture.
The downside to silencing is that it’s an attempt to make all the world into a ‘safe space,’ which reminds me of a quote by Shantideva:
“Where would I find enough leather
To cover the entire surface of the earth?
But with leather soles beneath my feet,
It’s as if the whole world has been covered.”
But the problem here isn’t the idea ‘guard my feet from the hard ground with leather,’ it’s the implementation.
Oppression of minority opinions is nearly ALWAYS an attempt to make society at large into a ‘safe space’ for the opposite, majority opinions. For instance, fear of pro-homosexuality opinions leads to an attempt to ban such opinions, and the gays themselves, so that all the straight people can live in a ‘safe’ world of collectively enforced homophobia. Which, if you grew up in a world of collectively enforced homophobia, aren’t yourself gay, and don’t have much empathy for gays, will sound pretty appealing.
But there’s a huge difference between saying “I am going to try to cover the whole world in ‘protection for my opinion’ ” and saying “I am going to create a little enclosed space in which my opinion is protected.” The former is obnoxious and leads to evil no matter who does it, except when specifically being used to exclude someone who’s actively burning the commons. The latter is pretty much a necessity if we are to have a world everyone finds tolerable.
There’s certainly advantages to safe spaces, as to constantly be engaged in debate can be tiresome and to gather with fellow compatriots can be uplifting. Just like many things, moderation is key. I agree that making the world a safe space is obnoxious, and having smaller personal safe spaces is necessary, but there’s still dangers for people that create their smaller safe spaces and choose to spend most their time there. At least they aren’t harming others, but I think they are ironically harming themselves.
AFAICT, this is exactly what the progressives mean when they are talking about “structural oppression” and “rape culture”. For example, this is why counter-arguments such as “then how come we’ve had a black President” fall flat: yes, this one rich and famous guy got to the top, but regular black people are still oppressed. The progressives may or may not be correct about this, but I can empathize with their position.
This is largely true, and a point Scott has made before.
Long time reader, first time commenter.
Ok, sure, but isn’t that the very problem? Someone who bluntly says, e.g. “I am an avid white supremacist” or “1/3 of the human population must be killed to save the environment” has gone beyond the edge, so they couch their essays and arguments in lofty contorted language, or bury the lede in (often questionable) statistics and charts, all to stay on the side of “acceptably edgy” to get likes and clicks.
But the heart of the matter is that their basic points ARE often (again, e.g.) “I am unapologetically anti-Semitic”. The ideology they publicly present may be flimsy, but it is intentionally so, because if they did give their entire belief system, it would push them past the point of being a revenue generator.
So sure, they self-censor, because the things they’re afraid to say aren’t (still, e.g.) “there are demonstrable genetic differences among the human species,” it’s “black people are lesser humans than white people” – basically, they know their beliefs are over the edge, and deliberately alter their arguments to be more palatable.
@LMNO333
The issue is that censorship pushes everyone to the edge. If your belief is barely outside the Overton Window, like a belief that racial IQ differences probably exist, but are minor; then the cost to openly state such an opinion is huge compared to how extreme your opinion actually is. So people with these opinions either shut up or they talk about it a lot (perhaps with the intent of broadening the Overton Window), putting them at the edge. The moderates are getting squeezed out.
Because the actual radicals also go to that edge, you get a bunch of people who say similar things, but where some are radicals and where some aren’t. The censorship is eradicating the distinction between these groups and thereby causes the people who censor to be strengthened in their belief in censorship.
If you don’t have censorship, it is much clearer who is actual radical and who has much more moderate beliefs, because people can actually say what they believe. This also allows debate for truth-finding, rather than debate with the intent to widen the Overton Window to make room for truth-finding debate.
+1. I’d like to add: this creates conditions that justify the censorship to members of the in-group. Anyone who dares speak at the opposite edge of the Overton window from where I’m standing must be a member of the outgroup, and therefore must be silenced because their opinions are dangerous and wrong (otherwise, why would we censor them?). Meanwhile, moderates are increasingly cowed and resort to toeing the party line in public while keeping their true opinions to themselves.
Exactly. Some of these people are really just closeted racists who think it should not be taboo to be racist. Some. There are some who are trying to discuss other subjects that have nothing to do with race, but there’s definitely a faction that wants it to be socially OK to say that black people are less intelligent than whites. Is that what we want? For it to be socially acceptable to discuss the relative intelligence of African Americans? Why?
As I understand the argument, and translated into an argument I can understand and relate to, the reason it is important to have this discussion is that the societal interventions necessary depend on the reasons for social disparity.
So if we insist racism is the root cause, and discussing other possible causes is forbidden, we may end up missing that the problem is caused by, say, widespread lead poisoning, because the IQ difference caused by lead poisoning can’t by discussed and hence the root cause of the problem can’t be addressed.
That is put in the most left-charitable terms possible. Less charitable-seeming arguments are that affirmative action cannot work at achieving equality of outcome the differences are biological; while a potentially valid argument, depending on the data which I have zero interest in (I think identity politics are a distraction from class politics, and the the IQ of an individual is a more relevant measure than the average IQ of a group), I don’t think most left-leaning individuals will ever see that as more than a flimsy pretext to get rid of affirmative action.
In general, there is a strong cultural consensus against challenging certain social institutions, and this is very bad. Discussing relative IQ differences may seem stupid, but this is just selecting what matters; if average income matters, why shouldn’t average IQ? It just ends up looking like cherry-picking what you consider worth analyzing based on whether or not those things support the conclusions you already support.
The left has argued for years that group differences in outcome are evidence of discrimination. This can only be answered by verifying the assumption that absent any discrimination, groups would have the same outcome – for example, analyzing differences in IQ.
It doesn’t need to be like this. If the left were to abandon the intellectually lazy shortcut of assuming discrimination from group differences, we could all focus on ensuring a level playing field, and completely ignoring group differences.
+1 to both of your explanations. There might be some–maybe many–who long for the freedom to say “lol, science says u r dumb.” Nonetheless, since we have the freedom to say “science says u r racist” we need to be able to investigate potentially hurtful alternate causes to, ie, primary school achievement gap, both to alleviate inequality and to avoid injustice.
Scott has turned us all into monsters.
I think it ought to be socially acceptable to discuss whatever you like without having to get a Discussion License from mother.
And how do you know that?
I never heard Sam Harris use the word taboo, but he did say that e.g.
1. It is impossible to criticise Islam as a set of ideas without being labeled an islamophobe, or an isamlophobe and a terror apologetic at the same time (although by different groups),
2. it is impossible to interview Charles Murray on the topic of genetics without being called a racist,
3. it is impossible to run as a presidential candiate as an atheist.
And all of this also applies to Sam Harris. There is empirical evidence for 1 and 2.
I think there is an analogy here for financial markets. Everyone ‘knows’ that (say) Japan isn’t going to pay back its debts given their size and structure, but it is simultaneously low risk to buy Japanese bonds and high risk to short them. Or for a more familiar example in 2008 the markets crashed after the Fed didn’t move to lower rates, but that was 10 months into the technical recession and after other major events had occurred. Betting against the Fed was always high risk, and betting on the Fed was low risk, the Fed not making a move shifted the risk immediately and made it more clear where everyone’s opinion really was.
Thanks Scott for writing this. Your posts tagged “things I will regret writing” are always the best.
Once again you break ranks with your tribe by using logic and good faith.
A couple of points:
1. The powers that be are trying very hard to be able to censor even people using the Sam Harris podcast/patreon model. The gatekeepers are now very well installed at twitter, facebook, youtube, patreon, iTunes, and the filtering process is all being outsourced to the hyper-partisan and shrill SPLC. Expect even mild crimethinkers to be booted off these platforms in ever greater numbers (the process has already started). Alternative platforms will be surgically cut off from the internet (see Gab.ai being unavailable on iTunes for allowing content that was widely available in 2012 twitter). People are also starting to audit bitcoin transactions to crimethinkers to destroy the lives of people who contributed. I wouldn’t be surprised if in a few years people could lose their job over a $5 patreon contribution to Jordan Peterson the same way Brendan Eich lost his job for a contribution to support a position that was held in good faith throughout all of human history (minus the last 10 years)
2. The double standard in how abuse hurled at the IDW vs abuse hurled at MSM is staggering. If a woman working for MSM receives any mean tweets, the mean tweeter is kicked off twitter and we get dozens of think pieces with hot takes such as “Why is it so hard to be a woman on the internet?”. But if you disrupt a speech by a mildly conservative speaker your gender studies professor will give you extra credits and a paid gig at a George Soros non-profit.
3. The IDW represents the overwhelming majority. The SJWs represents a tiny but powerful minority. This is why Trump won. I’m very hopeful that Trump can dismantle the SJW power structure to liberate the overwhelming majority from the tyranny of the SJWs peacefully.
Trump won with the minority of the votes & I think that it is silly to equate IDW with Trump.
Yes but it’s quite safe to assume that no SJW voted for Trump and many anti-SJWs voted for Hillary. Also, the ideas of the IDW and the excesses of the SJWs helped Trump’s popularity with moderates.
So, I’m not equating the IDW with Trump. But I still think Trump’s win was facilitated by the culture war between SJWs and the IDW.
So the argument is that IDW supporters voted for a corrupt, demented radical in hopes of signalling their opposition to the social justice movement, and against a candidate who’s mainstream to her toenails and who gets minimal if any recognition from the social justice movement for anything other than having ovaries.
This is the kind of action that I’d expect to prove a blunder in the long run.
Paging Cathy Newman, “so what you’re saying is…”.
No, the argument is that when one side is associated with “How dare you not find Caitlyn Jenner a real, beautiful, and brave woman you disgusting bigot”, a lot of people will start to not just consider the “muslim ban” and “build the wall” side but actively cheer for it.
But never mind me, SJW excesses have absolutely no effects on voting patterns. If anything, Hillary lost because the left was not shrill and politically correct enough. The only solution is to double down and destroy the lives of even more people for not being sufficiently deferential to preferred minorities.
In what sense is the IDW not Scott’s tribe?
In the sense that he very loudly and proudly shouts about being such a California Blue Tribe liberal that he outright wants to live in the Bay Area, and that he wrote a massive screed defending and endorsing HRC for president. Both of which are not exactly common things with the IDW types.
Source on his claiming to be Blue Tribe? In the last section of this he pretty clearly says the blue tribe isn’t his ingroup. Also, this (especially section 3)
Regarding living in the Bay Area – that’s where all his friends live. Of course he wants to live there.
And Sam Harris was a vocal Hillary supporter. Is he not in the IDW?
There’s a Rationally Speaking podcast episode called “Private Truths and Public Lies” that discusses preference falsification. People claim to support something publicly but privately don’t, and this can lead to societal problems. Preference falsification happens for a variety of reasons, but one of them is the common knowledge problem discussed here.
The nice thing about the internet is that it makes it easier to find people that are willing to publicly claim things that you believe in private, helping break the veil of preference falsification. Unfortunately, the internet and social media also enable online mobs, creating strong incentives to obscure identity and post anonymously, which pushes in the opposite direction by maintaining a stigma on certain private truths.
A lot of these people get their views distorted by their supposed supporters as much or more than their detractors, if you look at the titles of most of the Jordan Peterson videos on Youtube, combined with the fact that the man has resting angry face, you’d think he’s some frothing at the mouth misogynist. Then if you actually watch “JORDAN PETERSON DESTROYS TWO FEMINISTS” you get a measured and polite debate between people making nuanced arguments rather than the promised cagematch.
Combine that with most progressives’ fear of contaminating themselves by actually reading, listening or watching the arguments of the people they are criticizing (Seriously, I’ve lost count of the times people cheerfully admit they haven’t engaged the material they’re dismissing) and well… it can be understood how these folks believe people aren’t listening to them.
That’s because Jordan Peterson did a very smart thing: he didn’t set the flag on Youtube that prevents his work from being copied. Thus every Faiyaz, Neerav and Pranay out there can chop off a 12 minute piece, upload it with a misleading clickbait title, and profit. Thus far more exposure than would usually be the case if people had to go to JP’s channel to watch an hour and thirty minute academic lecture.
I think the analogies to the labor movement and Indian independence don’t work because the IDW and right more generally has both people power and institutional power. Trump is the president and most world governments are trending right. And nearly all laws against political activism in the US are targeted against people on the left; for example, it is illegal to boycott Israel but there are no laws against boycotting any left-wing institutions. Many left-wing academics and speakers were denied visas to come to the US during the Bush years; no similar actions against right-wing speakers occurred under Obama.
“for example, it is illegal to boycott Israel but there are no laws against boycotting any left-wing institutions”
Sigh. This is pedantry, but facts are important —
It is most definitely not illegal to boycott Israel. Lots of people, and lots of institutions like universities, do just that. The BDS movement is thriving and active.
It’s illegal to become part of a foreign government’s boycott of Israel. (This legislation was intended mostly to cover American contractors working for other countries, on the theory that many governments would otherwise make “…and you can’t have anything to do with Israel” a standard condition of employment.)
Now, to be clear, the existing law is terrible both legally and morally, and a decent Supreme Court would strike it down for being blatantly unconstitutional. But it’s also vastly narrower than you’re making out to be, and very differently motivated.
Only if you narrowly define “institutional power” to mean “the presidency,” and exclude the universities, the news media, the entertainment media, the entire primary education system, and the HR departments of every corporation. Which is essentially all institutional power that matters to people in their day-to-day lives.
Even with Republican in control of the three branches of government, they still haven’t got much through. If you can’t build a goddamn wall(which wasn’t a radical suggestion until three years ago) then how much institutional power do you really have?
At this point does SJW mean anything more than ungood for an increasingly reactionary rationalist community? Not that it was every anything more than an insult, but now it appears to just mean bad person who thinks discrimination exists in the world.
While I’m sure there’s plenty of reverse No True Scotsman going on, I’d say the main objections are authoritarianism and regarding privilege as Calvinist original sin.
It’s because SJWs get up to things like this: Classical Music’s White Male Supremacy is Overt, Pervasive, and a Problem
Knock that kind of thing off and SJWs can shake the doubleplus ungood label. But you won’t, though. It’s too set in stone at this point. You have serious, tenured professors writing books like this that make statements such as “the idea that objectivity is best reached only through rational thought is a specifically Western and masculine way of thinking”.
How do you suggest I try and debate or talk to these people?
Maybe the “SJWs” are just being edgelords on the other end of the overton window.
No, SJWs are explicitly attempting to narrow the Overton window. They may themselves be somewhat on the edge of it, but the desire to minimize the scope of allowable discourse is something that pretty much has to be included in any coherent definition of “SJW”.
The entire point of this post is not that the IDW is being silenced, which it is. It’s that it’s not completely being silenced. Their viewers still can find them. They just have to jump through hoops and are always at risk of being taken down by Youtube/Google/Facebook/Twitter/etc.
A cartel of internet companies has achieved sufficient control over the social media platforms, search, hosting, DDOS-protection, and DNS services to be able to censor American political discourse. Although one could start an alternative site overseas, anyone excluded from a handful of American services and sites is effectively silenced, because the potential audiences have concentrated around the American businesses. Sure, you could start a site using Latvian hosting services on a Laotian domain, but if nobody can find your site by Google (censored out of the search rankings) or hear about it on Facebook/Twitter/Reddit (banned and scrubbed from the sites), you’ll never be able to reach an audience of any size; just being excluded from the big three (Twitter, Facebook/Instagram, and Google/YouTube) would be a major obstacle to most political messages. Some of the right have already been excluded from those companies’ platforms, and the opinion has arisen that such censorship is driven by SJW agendas pushed by the cartel of tech companies.
They don’t feel the least bad when they censor. In their minds, they’re doing the right thing by protecting us from harmful ideas, which if listened to, might persuade people away from SJW ideas. They censor without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.
Possibly relevant: the culture is more splintered; there’s more popular things, so it takes less for something to be popular. Consider the realm of TV shows: Back in the day when there were three channels or whatever far more people watched the top show than watch the top show today. I have met more people who disparage The Big Bang Theory than watch it, and have encountered more online who disparage it than watch it. Yet it has consistently been in the top 3 for years.
Presumably, this carries out of entertainment TV. “More people dislike/hate than like/love this”, or “relatively few people like/love this” can coexist with “this is quite popular” and perhaps that is more the case now than in the past.
There are, perhaps, some subjects that ought to be taboo. Maybe there’s some subjects where the potential harm that could be caused by making them not-taboo is vastly outweighed by whatever good might come from openly discussing them.
If you have a bunch of people wondering why it’s so taboo to talk about certain ideas that have a history of being associated with everything from unjust treatment of innocent people to some really horrible atrocities, you have to wonder what good exactly those people think is going to come from making those subjects not taboo.
Can you provide an example of such a topic?
The point of openly discussing topics is to arrive at the truth. Do you fear that the truth might be harmful to some, or do you fear that some people will get it wrong in some harmful way?
Do you also consider the risk that by making some subjects taboo you let wrong opinions fester in isolated bubbles where they have the extra appeal of being forbidden? Or that by giving power to some to declare subjects taboo that this power might be abused?
Yes. The idea that people of African descent are genetically less intelligent. Or more broadly, that “race” has a real biological meaning and there are racial differences in innate intelligence.
Historically, ideas about racial differences in intelligence have been associated with things like slavery, racial segregation, apartheid, racial caste, eugenics, and genocide.
All really bad stuff that has really happened. How much are you willing to risk a future genocide for the sake of being able to openly say that black people in America are less intelligent than whites?
Historically, suppression of ideas doesn’t have a great track record, either.
What bad thing do you think is going to happen if we aren’t allowed to discuss which races are inferior or superior? Someone might get an undeserved promotion?
Theresa –
People will assume the thing is true, because nobody bothers to censor ideas that aren’t dangerous, and ideas about data aren’t dangerous unless the data supports them; resentment builds up, and when belief reaches a critical threshold, and they have quietly taken over our institutions holding beliefs nobody knows about because nobody can talk about them, and a figure arises around whom a consensus of common knowledge can be built – say, a racist president gets elected – the switch abruptly flips and we are plugged in societal change aimed at implementing their preferred policies, which are much worse than they would otherwise be because of years of resentment combined with all the tools of censorship people like you helpfully built for them.
Which reminds me, your support of censorship suggests to me you are racist, because if the data wouldn’t support racist conclusions, there is no reason to suppress it, and your dear of discussing it suggests your true beliefs differ from your professed beliefs.
I think a more equal world is better than a less equal world. I fear that if we do not accurately assess why outcomes are unequal, we will not be able to address the causes of inequality (that are addressable) and ameliorate them as best we can. In fact, our efforts may even be counterproductive, and increase human misery rather than decrease it.
I’m agnostic on the subject of race difference in intelligence, because I don’t think it matters. People should be treated like individuals and not judged by superficial similarities based on morphological features and skin pigment. But human beings being generally fairly stupid, I believe that if many people think that race differences in intelligence exist, that that isn’t going to happen. White people are going to behave tribally and start stigmatizing and socially excluding blacks. Thus, there is a social utility in making the idea of race differences in intelligence taboo.
And I really don’t buy the argument that “If you make X taboo, that inevitably means that lots of people are going to believe X and assume it’s true”, and the logic which follows from that. I also suspect that due to humans tribal nature, that people are predisposed to believe their own tribe is superior, which makes it likely that people will think it is true, even when it demostrably isn’t. In other words, many people WANT to believe they are racially superior, and you’re going to be fighting a losing battle against innate biases in the human mind to try to approach it like it was a neutral academic discussion. Racism is like smoking – it’s addictive and you have to make it taboo to overcome the addictive habit.
What if it turns out there are real, measurable differences in the races, and that expecting Afro-Americans to uphold an impossible standard is what’s causing all the problems? A kinder, more understanding treatment of their people would greatly contribute to harm reduction. History will curse us for bitterly clinging to an outdated view that intelligence is not heritable and causing unnecessary suffering.
Do you seriously believe that African Americans are being harmed by people thinking they aren’t stupider than whites? Seriously?
These ideas were quite common not too long ago and they were defeated thanks to the open discussion of ideas.
You seem to be under the impression that freedom is more dangerous than censorship. I would disagree. The risk of genocide and other “really bad stuff” exists under censorship also, if not more so.
The example you cite is actually believed by a not-insignificant proportion of people. If you hope to convince them that they are wrong, you should discuss it openly. If you hope to confirm their beliefs and develop their victim-complex, you should censor them.
There is more on the line here than what people think about stuff right now. There are the lives, freedom, and social opportunities of millions of people who happen to have the wrong skin color. People who will have to endure a few more decades of being treated like dirt, being socially excluded and denied economic opportunities as a result. Their entire life. You’re talking about (at the least) taking that young African American male who might have chance to go to medical school, and making him wait 40 years until white people have had their open discussion to decide if he’s going to be presumed intelligent enough to do so.
I want people alive right now to be treated like equals and have the opportunity to live a full life. Not 40 years from now when white people are finished debating the subject of race.
“Guilt by association” is generally considered a logical fallacy. And it can just as legitimately be asked, “if it is even possible that these ideas are provably factual, and believe that scientific exploration of fact is otherwise a very good thing, exactly what good do you think is going to come from forcefully suppressing any discussion of these possible facts?” Especially when you consider that you’re pretty much just guaranteeing that the only people willing to explore these questions will then be edgelords or worse. Generally not a good idea to cede truth to the bad guys.
exactly what good do you think is going to come from forcefully suppressing any discussion of these possible facts
Not having people get killed, enslaved, or otherwise oppressed because of their skin color.
Of course. Groups and individuals who think they should have had even more attention do so all the time. Exhibit A has got to be those Christians who report themselves as oppressed and doubtless silenced every time someone wishes them “Happy Holiday” rather than “Merry Christmas”, or holds a Winter Holiday party rather than a Christmas party.
Scott meant “really” as in, “actually, legitimately;” you seem to be interpreting it as in “is it physically/psychologically possible for them to make the claim.”
I think you realized this and are just taking the opportunity to laugh at an out group doing a laughable thing.
I posted the above before reading the whole article, and perhaps I should have included examples from both sides of the ‘tribal’ divide.
Doing that was an experiment. After reading the full article, I can see ways in which my example actually echoes some of Scott’s points, if you unpack it a bit.
I know environments where people are legitimately concerned that expressing their Christianity will have negative repercussions. Some are major – it’s probably even worse to be Christian in the face of jihadist conquest than it is to be the wrong kind of Muslim – some are minor – such as fear of social pressure. In the middle we have concerns about risks to acdemic careers. And I’m sure that being loudly anything in public (especially on social media) will draw vitriol, including death threats, rape threats, and credible doxing.
Yet the first thought from those outside these problem environments is exactly the kind of mockery I used. Sometimes the second thought too – e.g. something that unpacks as “You think you have troubles – try being black (transgendered, Muslim, immigrant, or whatever)”
Probably some of those who sound, to outsiders, like they feel oppressed by being wished “Happy Holidays” are worried about more substantial things. But it’s flat out absurd to those without the life experience to unpack it that way.
[Edit: And of course I was mostly trying to gently mock Scott for not saying what he meant.]
Could you try to specify the central concept you are trying to express here? I do not understand what you are attempting to argue.
Popular things can easily be silenced if the legitimate institutions will not acknowledge them, or will suppress them, or will slander them, or whatever. This is roughly equivalent to what Scott mentions regarding common knowledge but I want to point it out explicitly as I think it is an important factor in this discussion.
If a speaker goes around saying things that are massively popular, and they have tons of supporters, it would still be reasonable to call them “silenced” if mainstream authorities are actively opposing them. So, to use a convenient example on hand: It doesn’t really matter how many people support Jordan Peterson, if the New York Times is running hit pieces on him, because the NYT is used by a large chunk of the population to determine what is ‘legitimate’ and what is not. The NYT is setting the background context, the default assumption that people who are otherwise uninvolved will hold. The NYT is also defining the common knowledge, by virtue of the fact that it is considered a social authority by many.
If you have a world in which an influential thinker has millions of supporters, but legitimacy-defining organizations like the NYT are writing hit pieces about him, then it’s absolutely reasonable for the thinker to perceive himself as silenced. Even if he has millions of supporters, as long as legitimacy-defining organizations are opposing him, each of those supporters will be supporting him with the tacit understanding that he is illegitimate. They will support him, but they will lack common knowledge of his support. Depending on the specific nature of commentary coming from legitimacy orgs, they might also possess common knowledge that he is a “bad guy” in the eyes of society, and that their supporting him is an act of rebellion.
In fact, as the disconnect between the number of supporters and the perspective of mainstream institutions grows, this effect gets greater. So, for example, I think most people do not believe that neo-nazi ideologies are being silenced per se, but instead what looks like silencing is just a consequence of the fact that neo-nazi ideologies are abhorrent to most people, and that their support base is tiny. When the NYT refuses to advocate for neo-naziism, and defends this with “this isn’t silencing, we just disagree with you”, this seems reasonable and plausible precisely because neo-naziism is an absolutely miniscule movement. On the other hand, when you take someone like Dr. Peterson, who very visibly has a massive amount of support, and you make the same argument, it feels like a lie. Once you have a very obvious and visibly large group of people supporting this “silenced” viewpoint, mainstream institutions being against it starts to feel more and more like silencing in proportion to how disconnected from the popular opinion it feels.
I just realized that this creates a bizarre dynamic where the more prevalent a viewpoint is, the stronger it will appear to be silenced. Even though, arguably, the more prevalent a viewpoint is, the less silenced it is. This could be powering a large chunk of the paradox of something being both popular and silenced.
It kind of confuses when Scott calls Charles Murray racist in the same sentence where he provides a link to an old essay wherein he 1.) expresses skepticism of the validity of the concept of racism by belief, and then 2.) expresses his deep frustration with the mechanism by which people ascribe racism as a way to dismiss and dehumanize people like Charles Murray.
I don’t understand this.
He’s not calling Murray a racist; he’s qualifying his use of the term “racist”. Whether or not Murray merits that label is for you to judge, but it best effectively defines how he’s using the term.
Really?
You seem to jump into controversial topics at least as much as Sam Harris.
You may not have been named in the article, but you’re one of them.
I think you’re conflating two arguments: 1) “IDW” isn’t being silenced because they have successful patreons and youtube channels 2) “IDW” isn’t being silenced because they are widely discussed and influential in mainstream institutions. I agree that argument 1 is missing the point, but I think argument 2 is basically correct.
You make the comparison with transgender. But, while transgender has some stigma, transgender-supporting views are not taboo within mainstream institutions, and it’s perfectly legitimate to point out the number of magazine covers Jenner is on as evidence of this. Similarly, the number of articles in the NYT and other mainstream publications with positive takes on IDW is pretty good evidence that it’s not taboo either.
Question, for those who don’t think there is silencing of any sort going on:
Does the idea of these things being discussed openly frighten you?
To pick a specific example, I am looking at Europe with some trepidation right now, because of what looks like growing anti-Muslim sentiment combined with censorship of those opinions. What specifically frightens me is that I think that, when that dam bursts, there is going to be some serious bloodshed; the sentiment is festering into something that is going to be far uglier for it, when it does finally burst out.
Light is the best disinfectant. Does it look like there is some good disinfecting going on? If not, why?
Meta: You (Scott), in the second sentence, note that “IDW” is a silly label, but now you’ve got the whole commentariat using it when it more or less never has before. Perhaps you ought to propose an alternative?
1) These voices are, tautologically, not being “silenced”. On the other hand, they are very much the targets of silencing tactics and attempted marginalization. Frankly that appears to be the form of the majority of opposition to them. I think that silencing / marginalization / deplatforming efforts are almost always bad thing, so I’m glad there are popular figures pointing out the (failed) attempts to silence them – they’ve got the “fuck you money/influence” to weather such attempts, but those tactics can make the “barrier to entry” for others with similar ideas unfairly high.
2) Isn’t this a corollary of “All Debates are Bravery Debates”? And/or an effect of our culture making victimhood high status? People claim to be marginalized all the time, on all sides, at least in part because it’s effective. But also because it’s probably in some sense true – everybody is somebody’s outgroup. Consider that Evergreen College has a couple of “IDW” members who got that way by being against an event that was itself justified as necessary due to the alleged marginalization of the affected group (I think it’s fairly safe to say that if you can convince a college to engage in segregation on your behalf, you’re not ‘silenced’ on that campus…)
3) I would argue that it is evidence for their attempted marginalization that these figures are known for free speech advocacy. Charles Murray and Jordan Peterson are not (or were not) primarily interested in free speech. But they’ve been forced into defending it because that’s the only battleground people engage them on (rather than debating their ideas, their opponents are trying to deny them opportunities to spread the ideas). “Incidental Free Speech Advocates (IFSAs)” might actually describe the group fairly well.
+1 on point 3
I have used this description, in explaining why monarchists and white supremacists and other odd political believers seem to have banded together. A loose coalition of people whose shared purpose is to be able to say what they think without facing persecution.
Letting them speak would cause them to collapse into infighting immediately.
1. Great article, nuanced distinctions made clear – and for the benefit of figures and discourse that you yourself don’t seem to be a partisan for. Honourable shit right there.
2. The main and most respected figures in the IDW do not seem to me to be edgelords – although you are right that they are skilled communicators and that’s what allows them to ride the tiger as well as they do, I do not believe that any of them are purposefully playing that game.
I think they say/write what they think.
3. Ben Shapiro is not so bad by half.
They say some of what they think. They omit the things that would push them over the edge.
They aren’t edgelords by intent, but by action. They aren’t trying to be offensive; rather, they are trying to stay just inoffensive enough.