Against Overgendering Harassment

About 30% of the victims of sexual harassment are men. About 20% of the perpetrators of sexual harassment are women.
Don’t believe me? In a Quinnipiac poll, 60% of women and 20% of men said they’d been sexually harassed. Opinium, which sounds like a weird drug, reports 20% of women vs. 7% of men. YouGov poll in Germany finds 43% of women and 12% of men. The overall rates vary widely depending on how the pollsters frame the question, but the ratio is pretty consistent.
The data on perpetrators is less clear. The best I can find is this Australian study finding that 21% of harassers are women. The German poll finds it’s 25%. I’m less confident on this one, but 20% seems like a conservative guess.
If you prefer anecdotes to data, you can sift through this Reddit thread with 2474 comments. For example:
At a small anime convention I was cosplaying as Light from Death Note. These two older girls thought I was cute and started touching my thighs and chest, stroking me. I sort of froze up. I was very shy and inhibited back then so I couldn’t muster the courage to tell them to stop. I was noticeably embarrassed but from what I remember my shame was just something amusing to them. When they had started unbuttoning my shirt I managed to say something, I don’t really remember, but they left for then. One of them tried something later during the con but that didn’t go as far. I called my mom and said I was sick and that she had to come get me the next morning.
I’m a junior ncm in the Canadian forces. I had a chief harass me daily which resulted in administrative actions when I tried resisting her abuse. My introduction to her was when she was telling the 20 or so people “Under her” that her dildos name is George…it went downhill from there and eventually she was groping me on the daily. I requested a geographic posting to get away from that lunatic and get an investigation underway but I was told by my WO that “these things happen for a reason”. Eight months later I was suicidal and that WO was signing my counselling and probation with her husband.
I went up to get a drink in a crowded bar and a rather large woman ruffled my hair and said ‘I like this one’. She then started thrusting into my backside. I wasn’t sure how to respond… I just kinda waited for it to stop. It was pretty uncomfortable and I felt kinda vulnerable. In the wake of all these sexual harassment stories, I looked back on this moment and considered for the first time that that was actual sexual harassment. Huh.
Don’t believe random Redditors, but do believe random bloggers? Then for what it’s worth I’ve been sexually harassed by two women, and I see no reason to think my experience is anything other than typical.
But then is it odd that so few of the recent high-profile victims of sexual harassment have been men, and so few of the high-profile perpetrators women? No. Everyone has made it clear from the start that they don’t want to hear about this. The viral Facebook message that started #MeToo – at least the one I saw – urged women to come forward with their stories of sexual harassment, and men to come forward with stories of times they perpetrated sexual harassment. The slogan “BELIEVE WOMEN” got enshrined into a mantra, pretty ominous if you’re a guy wondering whether people will believe your harasser’s story over yours. The mainstream media strongly discouraged men from coming forward with their own cases, with articles like I’m a man who has been sexually harassed – but I don’t think it’s right for men to join in with #MeToo. Their excuse was the usual – it’s not “structural oppression”, so it doesn’t count.
(The “structural oppression” model is false, by the way. Homosexual male harassment is more prevalent than the percent gay men in the population would imply, suggesting that gay men harass men more often than straight men harass women. The obvious explanation for gender differences in harassment has always been that men constitute 80% of sexual harassers for the same reason they constitute 83% of arsonists, 81% of car thieves, and 85% of burglars. Since most men are straight, most victims are women; when the men happen to be gay, they victimize men. Men probably get victimized disproportionately often compared to the straight/gay ratio because society views harassing females as horrible but harassing men as funny. If this theory is right then it’s men who are the structural victims, which means it’s your harassment that doesn’t count and you’re the ones who shouldn’t be allowed to talk about it. The “it only matters if it’s structural” game isn’t so much fun now, is it?)
Could this kind of ploy really shut up everybody? It didn’t have to. Men absolutely came forward with stories of harassment by high-profile women in Hollywood, and they were summarily ignored. By freak coincidence I came across this story from last month where Mariah Carey’s bodyguard accused her of sexually harassing him. Carey is much higher-profile than most of the men involved. But she didn’t even publish an apology, or a denial, or try to pick holes in his story. She just assumed nobody would care – and she was right.
On the meta-level, the same publications pushed the narrative that men can’t possibly understand sexual harassment, or men will never believe accusers’ stories, or men refuse to believe other men can be harassers. The Guardian writes about Men Who Are Silent After #MeToo, and the Washington Post about how Some Men Disagree About What Counts As Sexual Harassment. Do any women disagree about what counts as sexual harassment? Yes, the stats show that they disagree exactly as much as the men do – but who cares? The story is that women are always victims and totally understand exactly what’s going on, and men are always perpetrators with their fingers in their ears denying that a problem exists. We are told to worry about Why Women Don’t Report Sexual Harassment (against themselves) but about Why Men Don’t Speak Up About Sexual Harassment (that they see happening against women). Needless to say, every line of evidence we have shows men are less likely to report harassment that happens to them than women are.
Is this really that bad? Might the 3:1 ratio justify focusing on women? Our society already has an answer to this, and in every other case, the answer is no.
I mean, for one thing, we’re telling people to stop using the phrase “pregnant mothers” since sometimes transgender men get pregnant. It seems kind of contradictory to think of this as a pressing issue, but also think that the fact that only 30% of harassment victims are men means that we should always use female pronouns for generic harassment victims, and always generically call perpetrators “males in position of power”.
But there’s also a deeper issue. Suppose I write about how we need to do more to support the victims of terrorism. Sounds good. But what if I write about how we need to do more to support the Christian victims of Muslim terrorism? Sounds…like maybe I have an agenda. If I write story after story about how Christians need to be on the watch out for Muslim terrorists, but Muslims need to be on the watch out for other Muslims being terrorists, and if I tell Muslim victims of Christian terrorism to stay silent because that’s not “structural oppression” – then that “maybe” turns to “obviously”. This is true even if the numbers show terrorists are disproportionately Muslim.
Or suppose I write about how we need to do more to help the victims of crime. Again, sounds good. What if I write about how we need to do more to help white victims of black criminals? Again, this does not sound so good, unless you happen to be Richard Spencer. If I write articles like “We Must Challenge All Blacks About Crime” or “Whites Are Attacked By Blacks In Almost Every Neighborhood”, then probably I am Richard Spencer. This is true regardless of whether the statistics show a racial skew in perpetrators. Nobody would accept “yeah, but I’m right about what the ratio is” as an excuse that your motives were pure.
Frames like “We need to do more to support the victims of terrorism” are an attempt to come together to stop an important social problem. Frames like “We need to do more to support the Christian victims of Muslim terrorism” are a hit job on the outgroup. Do I think that sexual harassment is being used this way? I have no other explanation for the utter predominance of genderedness in the conversation.
I’ve previously talked about two visions of social justice. The first vision tries to erase group differences to create a world free from stereotypes and hostility. The second vision tries to attack majority groups and spread as many stereotypes as possible about them in the hopes that the ensuing hostility raises the position of minorities. I think the gendered nature of the conversation is deliberate, being done with exactly this vision and for exactly the same reason some people talk about “Christian victims of Muslim terrorism”. I think this is unfortunate. Why?
Because it ensures that nobody has more than half the picture.
I mean, statistically, some of them have to be. According to the German study, 6% of women admit to being harassers. Know more than ten women? One of them’s probably a harasser. Don’t know which one it is? Then maybe you can feel a little sympathy for the men who don’t know which of their same-gender friends is a harasser either.
There’s a truism that rich people can’t understand what it’s like to be poor. Why don’t you just get a minimum wage job, earn $7/hour = $60/day = $18000/year, save half of it, after few years you’ve got enough to go to a cheap college and get your ticket to the middle class? It’s possible to figure out what’s wrong with this from a third-person perspective, but it’s much easier to get the first-person perspective and be like “Oh, I guess that’s what it’s like”.
The reason this tweeter can’t understand how it’s hard to believe that your friends are sexual harassers is because she’s never tried to consider the question from a first-person perspective. I predict the sort of person who makes tweets like this is exactly the sort of person who would say “How dare you say any of my female friends could be sexual harassers! Don’t you even understand structural oppression?!”
Likewise, do you think this woman knows any men who are victims of sexual harassment? If you were a man who’d been sexually harassed, would you admit it to this woman and expect a sympathetic ear? Once she contemplates why she doesn’t know so many men who have been sexually harassed, maybe she’ll understand why some men don’t know so many women.
But more than that, if men were included in the conversation – if it were understood that a man who was sexually harassed by a female Hollywood celebrity would have the slightest chance at a fair hearing – then maybe they would feel like it was more in their self-interest to support victims.
And if women were included in the conversation as potential perpetrators, they might understand why some people find it scary when people lose their careers over unsubstantiated allegations.
Instead, since we’ve chosen a narrative where one side can only ever be a victim and the other can only ever be perpetrators, we’ve made it impossible for anyone to see both perspectives. Self-interested men worry only about how to avoid allegations, self-interested women worry only about how to make sure all allegations are believed, and nobody worries about how to make a system where they expect fair treatment no matter which role they find themselves in.
The solution is to treat harassment the same way we treat terrorism. It’s something that’s bad. It’s something that some groups might do more often than other groups, but this is not the Only Relevant Factor About It, and we are suspicious of people who seem more interested in stereotyping the groups involved than in making sure everyone of every group gets justice.
And once we get good evidence that someone is guilty, we have drones bomb their house. Seriously, the terrorism model has a lot going for it.
Rather than reading you argue against headlines from random British tabloids, I’d be much more interested in reading you make the strongest possible case for a gender-specific anti-harassment movement, and then hear why you disagree with it. As is, you’re missing one of the strongest and most prominent examples for your position – Terry Crews’ experience as a victim. When you’re arguing against The Independent and PinkNews with reddit threads to support your claims, it’s not going to be a great discussion.
This rather nicely illustrates my problems with the idea of steelmanning. Constructing the best possible argument for my opposition shouldn’t be my job.
Why not?
How can you construct the best argument against it if you don’t know what it is?
Because he’s not arguing against a particular policy position. He’s not arguing for a decision between two paths.
He’s identifying a massive, pervasive cultural norm. He’s criticizing people for the positions they hold, which they arrive at through their own poor thought processes and perceptions of the world.
(He also criticized the position itself, but the basic statistics at the beginning and the basic comparison to disparate ratios in other social issues at the end is more than enough to handle any arguments there. And that’s not the part of his essay being criticized)
If you’re criticizing someone for holding a position rather than the position itself, then there is no reason to strongman the position. The objective quality of the position isn’t even relevant. The only thing that matters is how strong that person’s version of the argument for the policy is.
Like, if Johnny says that evolution is real, but his argument is because his friend Timmy says so, then you’re fully justified in criticizing Johnny for having a poorly constructed opinion. Coming up with a bunch of reasons why Johnny is ultimately correct is irrelevant and actually distracting to the question at hand. Johnny has very poor reasoning abilities and forms firm opinions on feelings and bad information.
This objection only makes sense if you think of arguments as soldiers.
An argument does have to cross a certain threshold though for it to be worth the effort of constructing a steelman though. Only so many hours in the day.
Neither the Guardian nor the Independent are considered to be tabloids, though the Independent has slid towards clickbait since it ceased to publish a paper. Nonetheless, your categorization is false.
Scott, please move out of California so you can continue writing without getting lynched.
Who was the last person to get lynched in California?
Obviously metaphorical man. A relatively accurate worry would be Scott is cruising for a Damore’ing. But I think it probably would’ve happened by now if it was going to happen. It’s easy to find out his real identity.
Apparently an alleged cattle rustler, in the small community of Callahan, in January of 1947.
I think Scott probably shouldn’t be worried then.
When I was a waiter, I can think of three women who pinched my ass, and two men. Nominally, harassment. But I saw waitresses being harassed by managers and coworkers, and I never saw any men treated that way, by women or other men.
I think there’s a false equivalence in the data because the definition of harassment is ambiguous, and does not adequately account for repetitive harassment, or the incorporation of fear-inducing dominance behaviors.
My Facebook feed was interesting following presidential debates, as I saw nearly all of my female friends writing about being triggered. This is also consistent with my experience with female clients, for whom sexual degradation is a common theme, and men, for whom it is not. Also my graduate school acquaintances, though to be fair, there were many more make faculty than women. Of those men, there were a small handful female classmates knew to avoid, and why (and how often, and involving whom). Never did I hear a thing about female faculty. In my program (and allied programs at my university) we were a pretty highly-disclosing, not-so-rigidly-gender-roled bunch.
I don’t buy it.
What is meant by that exactly? A PTSD flashback?
Yes. A disproportionate number of them are psychologists and other types of therapists, which means they are survivors of the graduate school gauntlet. I can’t say that environment exposed them to more harassment than other settings, but it certainly means that as a group they’re more willing to talk about it all.
Thanks for the response. Just so I understand what you are saying: when your colleagues write “I was triggered by X” they intend for the reader to understand that they have PTSD and X caused them to have an intense re-experience of a traumatic event?
In the mental health community in general, “triggered” has a very specific meaning, and it is not (in my experience) overused.
PTSD has various criteria associated with it, and the term “triggered” applies more broadly than in that population. But it’s always associated with trauma, and a dissociative response of some kind.
Yeah, there’s no definition of harassment that’s going to neatly separate out things that the person on the receiving end finds enjoyable, neutral, mildly annoying, or traumatic. Like, I’ve had a strange woman come up behind me and grab my ass. I enjoyed the attention because she was an attractive woman, and had it been a man or an unattractive woman I probably would have (given the context) taken it either as a compliment or as harmless fooling around. I’ve been blatantly sexually harassed in an obviously unwanted way by a (male) customer, which I found unpleasant, but even that is something that freaked me out mostly because the discourse had primed me to think of it as a Big Deal, which makes for an uncomfortable tradeoff between helping people who need their trauma recognized and (mildly, I hope) harming people who would otherwise not think of it as anything other than another annoyance of working in retail.
Beyond that, there are so many things that have occurred between me and friends that could have been sexual harassment if they were unwanted, and that often didn’t involve explicit negotiation, and could have been something that either me or the other person found unpleasant without it being immediately obvious. I can’t help but wonder how many other women (and probably also men) thought of Louis C.K.’s actions as harmless antics- which shouldn’t take away from the experiences of those who were traumatized by them, and I don’t know how to address all this other than to continue to be mad at the discourse for oversimplifying and being terrible as always.
You will probably never see a man being sexually harassed, even if it happens blatantly in plain sight in front of you.
Mostly because males are better trained by culture in how to bully, and would never reveal weakness by indicating that there was any weakness. That training will cause them to conceal that the harassment was unwelcome from the aggressor, to prevent the aggressor from knowing if they imposed their power over their victim.
You will see a similar adaptive behavior among experienced truck stop waitresses, who will not object to harassment directed at them, instead using infantilizing language against the aggressor. The result is negative reinforcement of the aggression instead of positive.
I have no idea how many people can explicitly see those interactions as such, because talking about the subject with bullies and victims is about signalling.
Nitpicking: In terms of conditioning, negative reinforcement is conditioning towards a desired behavior by removing an undesirable stimulus.
In this case, I’d say it’s either negative punishment (removing a desirable stimulus: respect), or positive punishment (adding an undesirable stimulus: infantilizing language).
This is an interesting point, though. I’d be interested in controlled studies into which gender hides negative emotions better, because I’m not confident about that.
When I served tables during a student job hen-do’s were always quite grabby and office parties from majority-women offices too.
As a 19 year old guy with kinda crappy self esteem I found it as at worst neutral and at best a mild boost that someone wanted to grab my ass. All gabbers I can remember were female but apparently there are some times I don’t remember.
Some of my female cooworkers also got grabbed on occasion, them slapping the customer was pretty much automatic and the customer would be lucky if they weren’t kicked out by security.
The 3 levels of managers above me were all female.
My manager at the time had a distinct interest in the 18/19/20 year old guys working there.
One of the senior female staff had the nickname [coworkers name ending in ‘er’]-the-molester for her habit of feeling up younger male coworkers. Last I heard she’d been promoted a couple times since I moved on.
Laying out the items it sounds more like a terrible den of harassment.
Thing is: I loved that job.
I don’t feel traumatized and it doesn’t really internally feel right to put my experiences there into a box marked “sexual harassment” nor tic that “#metoo” box. Perhaps that’s social conditioning talking but if someone tried to give me a magic pill to change my internal experience so that I felt as bad about that as some women seem to feel I’d choose jumping out the window to get away.
It’s interesting to see this movement seep out of college campuses and into the popular culture at large. I’m confident that any recent US college grads who read this blog will be very familiar with feminist rallying cries like “Believe ALL Women” from their Title IX training. Anyone who has had the misfortune of being accused of running afoul of Title IX has likely experienced a kangaroo court with evidential standards marginally higher than the mass media. Accusation-as-proof has been happening in academia for nearly a decade now thanks to a series of Dear Colleague letters from the DoE OCR. In many cases, the accuser can report the alleged harassment or assault months to years after it allegedly occurred, retroactively revoke consent, need not compose a consistent story, and can’t be questioned. It’s amazing that the “sanction” (not a “conviction” because this isn’t a legal matter, merely an academic one) rate isn’t 100%.
If rules are for thee, not me, then who really is, to use the fetishized phrase, “structurally oppressed.”
Fortunately the Trump administration has eased off the throttle on this stuff. Things were looking like they were going to get REAL ugly there for a while, but without top-down federal endorsement the local tyrants are acting much less emboldened.
What world are you living in where this got *better* as a result of Trump taking office? If anything, having a serial harasser and rapist in the white house (or at least, a more obvious one than usual) adds more fuel to the fire.
I am an actual grad student at an actual university observing the world around me, that’s the world I’m living in.
There are currently talks about restricting or cutting back Title IX. This is completely in-keeping with the Trump standpoint, which is that rape isn’t a problem.
Anyone that thinks rape is a problem (hopefully everybody reading this) but supports a more nuanced view that includes restricting Title IX (probably a decent number of people reading this) is playing an even number of layers above the Trump administration, but even a stopped clock is right twice a day, as the saying goes.
The point being that even if the Trump administration is cutting Title IX for reasons we disagree with, people who disagree with Title IX might still say things are getting better.
That’s nonsense. “Less of a problem than people claim it is” isn’t “is not a problem”.
Considering that Trump doesn’t seem to consider rape a problem himself, nor in his governmental candidates, I don’t think this statement is too far from accurate.
If you would please provide literally any evidence that Trump doesn’t think rape is acceptable (to counterbalance the voice recordings which suggest otherwise), I would happily revise my statement.
In that case, was it racist when he said that Mexicans were rapists?
This seems like a bravery debate. Isn’t it? Nobody seriously objects to the fact that there are trends like the 80% thing for men, right? That’s just an empirical fact. And nobody objects to caring about all victims despite that, right? That’s just an obvious normative fact.
And it seems like it’s just a bravery debate, with one side shouting half of the truth and the other shouting the other, and extremes on both sides generating toxoplasmic rage and all that, but most people recognizing that both are true even when they think (for whatever reason) that one half is “more important at the moment”… right?
Or am I being too optimistic?
Pardon my ignorance, but which side is shouting “Don’t believe ALL women” or “Women are harassers too”? This “debate” seems to be one-sided with that side shouting down a strawman of anyone who utters the phrase “due process” or “false accusation.”
Let’s outline 4 positions here.
1. A radical feminist who claims “‘male victim’ is an oxymoron because structures!”
2. A moderate feminist who claims “women are disproportionately affected; men disproportionately harass; #notallmen is true, but unproductive, and our emphasis should be elsewhere.” (I hope this is charitable)
3. Scott, who claims “narratives which overgender harassment often get the facts wrong and make things worse for (real and hurting) male victims; ‘justice for all’ should be our rallying cry.” (I hope this is charitable)
4. An MRA who claims “women are the real harassers, media bias suppresses it!”
I posit (perhaps unrealistically) that most people believe (2) or (3). But certainly, some people believe (1) and (4). Scott does an excellent job here attacking (1) from the standpoint of (3), and there is nothing incorrect that he says. Let me say that again to avoid any confusion: I agree with Scott.
But people who believe (2) will be mad, since they will think Scott is straw-manning them. He’s not, of course–he’s attacking (1), not (2)–but if you believe in (2), it could feel like “your side” is under attack. And certainly, (1) looks like a weak man relative to (2), so they might claim that Scott is undermining feminism by attacking extremes while ignoring moderates (which I strongly doubt was his intent). This will muddy the waters, everyone will get mad, and even though there’s nothing wrong with what Scott said, this might not have been a wise way to kick off the discussion.
So what would be a better way to begin the discussion? Well, leave the extremes to do their ranting and railing, and address (2) directly in the most productive way possible. Yes, this involves leaving (1) unrefuted, and that’s unfortunate. But if I’m correct that most people believe (2) or (3), then it’s the best and most productive way to change minds and influence people for the better, and might (might!) provoke less toxoplasmic rage.
I mostly agree with this analysis. I am more or less of opinion 2 and so is more or less everybody in my social circles. I am less convinced than you that SCC is only responding to 1 because I think they are conflating 1 and 2 at points, certainly failing to distinguish them. (See my comments elsewhere on this thread for explanation.) This is too bad because I think the last part of the post where SCC talks about the potential pragmatic benefits of spending more attention on the 20% of female perpetrators or 30% of male victims has merit. These potential benefits though need to be balanced against a realistic assessment of the risks on the other side, which is what position 2 is all about.
Most people, by number of people, believe in moderate positions.
Most discussion, by volume (pages and decibels) is done by people who have extreme positions.
Your progression mirrors “radical feminist” with “MRA” and “moderate feminist” with Scott. It’s this sort of bias that moderate MRAs, which I’d put at (3), complain most about, actually.
A moderate MRA isn’t allowed to exist, because unless you make the requisite concessions toward female victimhood, you are automatically labeled as unhinged or radical. Even by well meaning rationalists. I always hear about how misogynist and right wing the men’s rights subreddit is for instance, and every single time the topics currently at the top are moderate, non-vindictive and socially progressive.
Compare e.g. with “violence against women”. This topic is never introduced as “Of course men suffer more violence, but women are important too…” No, it’s just “There is an EPIDEMIC of violence against women and we must do something!” It’s utterly bizarre to me that this bias continues to be accepted as a reasonable default.
I’m not convinced that #1 and #4 have equal influence.
I’m also not convinced that #1 should be defined as narrowly as defined above. The number of people literally saying that men can’t be harassed or that it’s okay to harass men is very small. But the number of people who promote policies whose effect is basically #1 is much larger.
@Yaleocon
If most people believe (2) or (3), then why are so many media stories written from the (1) position where male victims and female perpetrators are completely ignored, not just downplayed?
Do you think the media are disproportionately radicals? If so, isn’t it valid to criticize those who teach others about what happens in the world?
And/or do you think that people who believe (2) choose to act like they believe in (1) because they think that works better? Do you think it matters whether people believe (1) or (2) if it makes them make the same sexist arguments, make the same sexist laws, etc?
I say too optimistic. Like to be honest, I’m male, and I just don’t have the same sort of emotional concern when a man is harassed by a woman. It’s not like I’m super progressive or super patriarchal and that’s why either (the irony of agreement between disparate groups). I can see the argument for symmetry intellectually and I think the media reaction is not ideal, but I dunno. The majority of men and women almost have to spend time together so I figure the damage in this sort of case almost has to be more limited than it is with people of different religions or ethnicities. On the other hand, since most people have to deal with people of the opposite sex at some point, so this may make added unpleasantness more harmful day to day for some personality types.
A somewhat principled argument for asymmetry can be made. Most men are much physically stronger than most women. Even if most cases aren’t forcible, the animal dominance signals in this matter. Secondly, men aren’t taught as much that it’s important to protect their physical body from other people’s touching, so they might experience less distress for some types of harassment (epistemic status: extremely uncertain. Even just introspecting, I think it’s worked like that for me, but it actually may just be my much higher desire for physical touch than most people means I don’t mind it too much even when unwelcome)
Leapfrogging loyalties?
Not quite sure what loyalties I’m supposed to be leapfrogging here in the similarities between people range. Even though it’s not my default mode, I’m normally ok at simulating that mode of thought, but in this case I’m failing at it.
Explain please?
Women are further “away” from you than men, but you care more about them being harassed, I think is the idea.
Wait, but shouldn’t leapfrogging involve one other group? I thought it meant care about X inmost group, dislike next group, like even further group.
I’m putting women on the inmost ring or next closest ring to me if I’m only splitting people by gender. I think I’m missing something about where the possible splits are.
Self-all men-all women?
“You are like me, therefore your suffering is as unimportant as mine is; they are unlike me, and therefore might be capable of experiencing suffering”?
(Not attributing those beliefs to the agent, just naming the dynamic which emerges from the Umbra to perform its play.
Yeah, it’s kind of like lady schoolteachers going to jail for statuatorily raping 8th grade boys in their class:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhEfsx3W9aI
It strikes most people as less like the Jerry Sandusky case and more like the Adam Sandler-Andy Samberg movie “That’s My Boy” in which Sandler is estranged from his 14-year-younger son Samberg, the product of an affair with his middle school teacher.
In other words, most people see the effect on the boy as being pretty funny. My vague impression is that most boys who sleep with their female teachers tend to be macho, mature for their years, and crude (i.e., Sandler-like), and that they aren’t all that likely to be psychologically damaged by this.
But I could be wrong about all this.
Has there been an increase in the number of women schoolteachers having affairs with underage boy pupils?
I can recall the first massively publicized case in the 1990s involving Mary Kay Letourneau (whose father was Republican Congressman and right wing third party candidate for President in 1972 John Schmitz).
But now they seem pretty common. Were they just covered up before editors discovered how much readers enjoy reading about them? Or has there been a cultural change of some sorts generating more of this odd behavior?
I don’t think it’s possible to tell, given that historically the actual belief was that those were consensual relationships that might technically violate rules but weren’t abuse, and that would have resulted in radically different records not being kept.
Maybe you’re right. But keep in mind that
(1) Most positions that would be easy to criticize and that would render their bearer odious to the general audience are seldom discussed in broad daylight. I’m sure there are very few people who would say “ignore men victims” in a public forum (very few – “nobody” is too strong a word…), yet this does not mean the position lacks influence.
(2) Lip service definitely exists, so we often know better about people’s beliefs by looking at what they do, not what they claim they do. I’m sure that if you look the average feminist in the eye and ask “Do you think we should also support male victims of harassment and punish female abusers?”, she is going to agree. But after that, the subject will completely leave her mind, and she will keep talking and acting as if these men did not exist. Most feminists will profess being against all harassment, but will drag their feet to even admit that it happens to a nontrivial number of men – and good luck getting any of them to actually condemn the behaviour of a harassing woman.
I think I agree–especially with your point (2). My point is roughly that, given that “most feminists will profess being against all harassment”, Scott is spending time rebutting a view that is not particularly prevalent. And since the view he’s rebutting *isn’t* the mainstream feminist position, a lot of people will dismiss his argument as not applying to their beliefs and not update their beliefs at all–or worse, they’ll become actively mad, thinking him uncharitable for attacking a “weak man” of their view.
Also:
You don’t need the societal/structural element to explain this. I haven’t looked at the actual numbers, but if men are a lot more likely than women to harass/assault people they’re sexually attracted to, then the disparity in assault rates between straights and gays could just come from the fact that there are two men in a gay relationship and only one man in a straight one: hence, a higher likelihood that a gay relationship contains an abuser.
As far as I know, male homosexual relationships have less domestic violence than heterosexual ones, and female ones have more. This suggests that something is wrong with this model.
The high rate of domestic violence among lesbians is often attested to but I’ve never heard a wholly convincing explanation for it.
Survey studies consistently show that most domestic abuse is mutual, the second most common type of domestic abuse is unreciprocated violence by the woman against the man and the least common is unreciprocated violence by the man against the woman*.
So the lesbian domestic violence pattern is exactly what you’d expect when ‘replacing’ the least likely gender to commit domestic violence by the gender more likely to do so.
I think that the most likely explanation of this pattern is that men get taught not to abuse more than women.
* The hospital records are very different, probably in large part because the strength difference between men and women means that an equal intent to do damage results in much more damage on average if the perpetrator is the man than if the perpetrator is a woman.
I wondered when SSC was going to get to this topic!
I’ve definitely heard of male victims in the post-Weinstein media narrative (Kevin Spacey’s for example). But not female perpetrators.
I’d like to see statistics about whether female victims receive (or male perpetrators commit) more *pervasive* harassment, but I imagine that this will be hard to get; the problem of inconsistent definitions will be exacerbated.
Your antisemitism is duly noted.
I don’t know who comments like this are aimed at.
Second sentence neither kind nor true nor necessary. And probably the opposite in every case. Go away.
EDIT: Should have mentioned. Maybe first sentence is true, but I don’t care enough to think a non-random sample like that means anything. Still not kind or necessary.
Not if the revelations are focused in particular industries with somewhat unique power and sexual dynamics that also happen to have that group very overrepresented at a high status level.
Nice try though.
I think this is it. Right now the focus is mainly on Hollywood, but eventually the focus may shift to other places and other institutions, with different ethnic/religious makeups. Hollywood is probably first because it’s, naturally, in the public spotlight and attracts the most attention.
For example, did you know that among sexual abusers in the Catholic church, the abusers were found to be Catholic at a vastly higher rate than the general population?
Hollywood brought some semi-instant karma on itself by giving its Best Picture Oscar 20 months ago to “Spotlight,” a decent but minor movie about the Catholic priest boy-bothering scandals at a time when Hollywood was sitting on tons of scandals and using its power to manipulate the press to keep most of them hidden.
Two things.
Catholic priest sexual abuse, by the way, was directed at children of both genders. It doesn’t matter in the slightest whether the priests were gay or not, what matters is abuse of power and pedophilia.
This is from wikipedia:
And if you’re actually going to try to equate the sexual abuse of minors with consensual gay relationships, then I’m not even sure how to respond to that. Perhaps by leaving websites where people say such things.
I agree but you seem to think your statement has some other meaning than “the media and entertainment are Jewish controlled in the same way that the Catholic Church is Catholic controlled”. What is that meaning?
I would expect asexual heterosexual men and relatively high libido homosexual men to strongly prefer Catholic priesthood over others, in a society/(sub)culture where heterosexual relationships are the norm and homosexual relationships get disapproved of. After all, Catholic priesthood gives both groups legitimacy for refusing to enter into heterosexual relationships that they don’t want.
So I don’t think that a possible high rate of abuse by gay priests tells us anything about gays in general.
I wrote a long reply earlier, but it seems to have disappeared. I don’t know whether it got automatically filtered out, or if Scott removed it (it broke at least one rule) or if I accidentally clicked the delete button while trying to fix a typo.
So let me just state, briefly, that I think everyone here, including you, knows exactly what I meant. And I have nothing more to say to you.
I think I’m done with this website.
80% sounds way too high. The list of men accused all the time changes but using this list as a proxy:
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/11/10/us/men-accused-sexual-misconduct-weinstein.html
…I see some Jewish names but not nearly as much. In particular, out of this list of 34 I counted 12 people who are either widely known to be Jewish or have names that are typically Jewish (I did not google the ethnicity of every participant).
This sure sounds like as good a place as any to tell the story of how I got sexually assaulted in the workplace.
I am a software engineer in San Francisco. I am a white man. I am basically at ground zero for constantly hearing about how misogyny is everywhere and we live in a rape culture and this that and the other.
So there’s this woman. Call her Alice. She is the lead technical recruiter. This means, among other things:
1) She has a direct, private line of communication with every engineering manager, including my boss, and she uses it regularly.
2) She reports to HR, which means that in any office conflict she will by default be sympathetic
3) As a technical recruiter, she knows the details of every engineer that was hired. Which means she did the background check on me and knows things that I don’t even know about me. Which means she knows my salary. Which means she knows where I live and all my contact info.
In short, it means she occupies an implicit position of soft power over me.
Additionally, she is the leader of the company’s internal LGBT club. She is the lead of the company’s “Allies” club, which is the club for social justice activism. And, finally, she got a manager fired (for good reason) over a sexual assault incident, and openly brags about how she struck one against the patriarchy for doing this.
In other words, she should have known better.
—-
It’s one of my teammate’s birthdays, and so about 15 of us are out for happy hour drinks. The crowd is mostly engineers, but there’s a few managers there as well as her. It’s happy hour, only like 5:30, and most people have had a respectable _one_ drink. The group is split about half inside, drinking and eating and being merry, and half outside, smoking.
I get up to go outside and smoke/hang out with the others. I walk up to a circle of 1 manager, 3 engineers, and her. As soon as I walk up to the group, she grabs my head and gives me a big ol drunk kiss.
I have a mini-heart attack, worried that somehow, due to who I am and who she is, and the manager that just saw this, _somehow_ this is going to be turned into “eqdw sexually harassed the recruiter” and I am going to get fired and deported.
Everyone there, they all saw it. They said nothing, everyone played it off like it didn’t happen.
I freak out and go back inside. She follows me, sits down right beside me, and starts trying to snuggle up on me. Again, at a fucking work happy hour event where this would, if the roles were reversed, be grounds for immediate termination.
I try to keep my distance from her but I don’t want my night to be ruined. Eventually, most people go home, and there’s only four people left: me, her, and two engineers (call them Bob and Dave). Bob & Dave want to go to some other bar so we all start walking over there.
Once we start walking, Bob & Dave get ahead of us and harasser moves in on me. Grabs my hand, starts walking as if we’re hand holding, and repeatedly tries to kiss me while we’re walking down the sidewalk. By this point in the night, she is visibly drunk while the rest of us are sobering up.
In between attempts to kiss me, she drunkenly mumbles about OH MY GOD LOOK AT DAVE HE’S SO FUCKING HOT I’M SO GLAD I HIRED HIM (Dave had been hired one week previously) I JUST WANT TO GET WITH HIM DON’T YOU THINK HE’S HOT?!?!?!?
In other words, she used her privileged position as the gatekeeper of our engineering team, to specifically hire someone based purely on the fact that she wanted to fuck him. Then, she pulls this shit on me, in front of half a dozen coworkers, including a manager, specifically to make him jealous.
We all head to the train to get home, and she gets off first. Once she was gone, I turn to Dave and give him an abridged version of what happened: she did this to me, I have no fucking idea why, but I’m pretty sure she was trying to make you jealous. So, like, FYI. He says thanks but I’m not single. And then we go home.
I would have gone to HR with this, but for the fact that (for unrelated reasons) I was planning to quit a few weeks after that incident. It didn’t seem worth it, risking my employer fucking with my work visa when I’m going to leave anyway.
—-
I tell this story and everyone (everyone who knows her, anyway) always react the same way: holy shit dude, she’s making out with you and you’re _upset_ at this? You see, Alice is very attractive, and most dudes probably want to get with her. But it’s really hard to communicate just how horrifying this was to me. Because this woman is a woman who goes around bragging about getting men fired for sexual harassment. It’s like she saw a SJW stereotype online and actively aspired to be that. She wears a pin on her bag that says “kill all men”, ffs. She is in the HR org. One tiny little fib from her, and what she did to me would have been a career-ending move, for me.
And then, just twisting the knife, is that the only reason she did this was so that she could manipulate _someone else_ on the engineering team.
This woman is a predator. She exerts significant influence over the engineering organization via veto rights on new hires, and she exerts significant influence over upper management as the one who formally represents both LGBT and Social Justice concerns directly to the CEO.
She will continue to enjoy complete immunity from any consequences of her actions. She will continue to be able to get people fired, if she feels like it. She will continue to bias hiring in the direction of engineers she thinks are fuckable. She will continue to pull these shenanigans, influencing people, fucking with them for the lulz. And there’s NOTHING. I. CAN. EVER. DO. ABOUT. IT.
Because sexual assault is a gendered issue, and nobody gives a fuck when it happens to men.
Should you ever need to speak with someone, 1in6.org offers 24/7 online support for men and boys coping with sexual abuse: https://1in6.org/chat-with-someone/.
This is certainly twisted behavior.
I really can’t assess a total stranger’s soul, so I don’t know if this is malicious power tripping or normal straight female flirting warped into something evil by LGBT and the rest of the SJ social package.
Either way, I sympathize with the anxiety she inflicted on you.
I’ve encountered this too, and the only explanation I’ve been able to find has been Cluster B Personality Disorders combined with near-total impunity.
But I have a horrible, sinking feeling that the “total impunity” part is the only necessary element and every personality will act disordered in that circumstance.
Absolute power corrupts absolutely?
Yes, I too have a horrible sinking feeling that you don’t need a specific neural disorder to react thus to having total impunity.
Then maybe notice that the “structural oppression” narrative grants exactly that to members of the “oppressed” groups.
Way ahead of you there, buddy.
Not everyone will become evil when given power.
The people who don’t are the abnormal ones, though.
Hmm, I think I share this position.
The ring of Gyges. For which most powerful people have had a servicable substitute throughout history. But yes, this is one case where we should want to do away with the thing, not hand it out to the people who haven’t had it before.
My sympathies, friend. You were entirely correct that there was nothing you could do; because despite the fevered attempts by certain parties to pretend otherwise, power is inherently situational, and no amount of post-hoc rationalisation will make it otherwise. You did the correct thing in leaving her sphere of influence as quickly as possible in order to protect yourself.
I will note that from my own experience it is actually quite likely that her declarations of being attracted to the other guy on the team were as much intended to provoke jealousy in you as anything else.
Scary story.
My most cynical interpretation is that she was so far down the SJW path that men were basically subhumans in her mind. So maybe engaging in sexual mind/power games for her own amusement was morally permissible. It’s all “punching up” after all.
Ugh, there is probably a long comment I could write about this, but I’m not sure I have time at the moment. But, to be brief:
The important thing here isn’t numbers but rather causal pathways.
This is one of my big objections to a lot of this sort of stuff.
Without you providing more details it’s hard to say much, but shouldn’t the numbers be pretty suggestive of what the actual causal pathways are (as opposed to the causal pathways that we might imagine exist for whatever internal reasons seem relevant to us)?
Perhaps I’m misunderstanding your point, but if the argument is that the figures for the number of men who are sexually harassed aren’t as informative because the “causal pathways” permit harassment of women to a degree disproportionate with those numbers (e.g. higher than 3:1), then I would feel skeptical about whether the “causal pathways” being discussed are being selectively chosen.
It looks like the dam might finally be bursting on years of gay pederasty harassment rumors this week with top opera conductor James Levine. And today, director Bryan Singer got fired from the Freddie Mercury biopic.
These cases will probably get redefined from “pederasty” to “pedophilia” in The Narrative, however, as with the Catholic priest scandals.
I’m sorry, what’s the difference?
Pedophilia is sexual attraction to prepubescent children of either sex. Pederasty is homosexual activity with post-pubescent male youths.
See Plato’s “Symposium” for a long salute to pederasty.
The currently-breaking James Levine scandal involving America’s top opera conductor running a sort of pederastic cult among aspiring teenage male musicians would seem pretty familiar to ancient Athenians.
Not many of the Catholic priest scandals involved actual pedophilia, but The Narrative explains it that way to distract from most of the perpetrators being lonely and often alcoholic gay men with fairly normal homosexual desires.
Pederasty seems to be more common in the West at high levels of civilizational accomplishment, such as in ancient Athens or in British upper class educational institutions or in elite levels of Imperial Germany before 1914. Something similar might be true for samurai Japan.
On the other hand, pederasty is common among Afghan warlords.
From what I’ve read I often hear women say one big thing about sexual harassment is the strength disparity between men and women. Women seem to be very aware of the fact that most men could easily overpower them if they wanted to, while the opposite doesn’t usually apply. Not saying this disproves your point but it’s something to take into consideration.
I’m tall, thin and didn’t work out while growing up in a rough neighborhood. The fear of being assaulted while walking was real. One time two men even blocked the bike trail I was cycling on, spoiling my previous feeling of safety while on a bike.
An utterly average man is physically stronger than ~97-98% of the worlds women.
Of course above average women and bellow average men mean that sampling pairs of men and women any particular pair has much better odds of the woman being the physically stronger of the 2 and is only a little less common than male female pairs where the taller is female.
But then there’s also confidence, I once read an interesting argument from a guy that even though he’s small and comparatively weak his gut feeling still tells him he’ll be fine if someone attacks him. That gut feeling probably isn’t correct but it means he doesn’t spend life afraid which is a boon in it’s own right.
I can understand how this is a serious factor in many harassment situations but not in many others — it seems to me that it’s highly relevant how secluded the surrounding environment is.
Sorry if I am being dense, but if the polls show that there is one harassed man for every three harassed women, shouldn’t you have written that men are around 25% of the total harassment victims, instead of 30%?
Look at second paragraph you quoted. Numbers vary with survey; it’s noisy. He’s just rounding to a ratio of small whole numbers.
Thanks, I fail at ratios, changed.
Since you are still editing, may I abuse your patience once more?
If you are using the only this data and you mean that 6% of women are harassers, then knowing 11 women gives a chance of ~49% of knowing at least one harasser (1-0.94^11). Not sure this warrants a “probably”. Among 50 women, though, the chance is more than 95% of finding at least one harasser.
(I know I am nitpicking now, but then someone on The Other Side would do it sooner or later)
+1 for nitpicking.
You changed the wrong sentence. Saying it’s a 3:1 ratio is OK, but a 3:1 ratio means that the opening sentence should say 25% instead of 30% (because 75:25 is 3:1).
Then you get people like Emily Lindin saying “Here’s an unpopular opinion: I’m actually not at all concerned about innocent men losing their jobs over false sexual assault/harassment allegations,” and “Sorry. If some innocent men’s reputations have to take a hit in the process of undoing the patriarchy, that is a price I am absolutely willing to pay.” — and complaints that by (actually) saying it, she was making the movement look like a witch hunt.
(I have seen, predominately, complaints about the actual evil of what she said. But not from the people cheering “believe all women” and the like.)
Has anyone ever seen Emily Lindin and Amanda Marcotte in the same room together?
I love how she is absolutely willing to pay a price that she will never personally pay.
Reminds me of a funny cartoon.
… because they, like this woman, are sexist jerks? I’m not sure if that’s what you meant to say.
Wow, you really are in a liberal bubble.
Either that, or he’s using arguments and examples that will appeal to the Left, because that’s where most of the people whose minds he’s trying to change are. See item #7 over here.
Or both, of course.
What is that reason, and how is it inconsistent with the structural oppression hypothesis?
It’s not inconsistent with a weak version of the structural oppression hypothesis (that the amount of harassment is influenced by social structures we can change) but it’s inconsistent with a strong structural oppression hypothesis (that the amount of harassment is due solely to social factors and has nothing to do with biological factors). I really wish I could say I haven’t seen endorsements of the strong hypothesis, but I occasionally have.
To explain, men aren’t arsonists because society punishes them less harshly for it than women. They are more likely to be arsonists because of different hormones leading to different brain development that leaves them not only more impulsive, rash, and violent on average but much more likely to have a lot of those sorts of traits. The vast majority of men won’t be arsonists, burglars, muggers, or murderers but the tail end of impulsive, rash, and violent behavior will be dominated by men.
I am intrigued. You are suggesting that the fact that 80% of many crimes are committed by men and not just 80% of harassment (or whatever) is inconsistent with social factors being the main determinant of that rate. But why not? Surely this comparison just means that the social factors identified must be general to criminal offences rather than specific to harassment. For instance it could be that “social factors” lead men to be more likely to engage in reckless behaviours. I don’t actually want to defend what you have called the strong hypothesis because I don’t think it is plausible or popular among feminists. Perhaps this is how SCC sees the idea of structural oppression (which is something I want to know). But I would say nearly all feminists think that “biological factors” (in particular the difference in prevalence of functional wombs in women versus men) are deeply entwined with oppression.
No, you misunderstand me. With only the rate information at hand (which is what I was talking about), I would not suggest what you are saying. There was a reason I separated the weak and strong versions. I suggest that this + biological evidence is inconsistent with it being the sole determinant of the difference in rates. Honestly, I also think the framing of biological vs. social or even assigning fractions of causality to one and the other is also not a very good framing, but I don’t want to go too deep in the woods quite yet.
However if you’d like to continue down this route I will but I think there is more relevant evidence than just the rates. Once we bring additional evidence to bear (like what happens when you pump someone with testosterone or how behavior varies with differing amounts of hormones), I think it’s pretty clear that focusing on social determinants as the primary cause of men committing violent crimes is a mistake.
At best, you can “fix” the problem socially by intentionally treating men and women very differently but given that humans suck at intentional social engineering even if you accomplish this miracle, this is unlikely to not make men and women different in other not desired ways as well. This isn’t a well understood engineered physical system where despite possible differences in a few parameters there is some hope of applying a control scheme that brings parity. At best we get to pick how to apply social forces to compensate for some biological differences while likely sharpening or reinforcing other differences.
And I don’t want to go dig up people actually claiming it because it’s torturous to read that sort of person, and like most people they usually don’t even think clearly anyways. So let’s ignore the strong, strong one. Let’s talk weak or medium hypothesis.
This is a bizarre physical difference to focus on if we’re talking about differences in crime rates. It’s obvious but almost certainly doesn’t matter for this. Work and family patterns, yeah 100% very relevant. But here? No.
EDIT: Forgot an imporant adjective.
I think I understand you better now and the things you say make sense to me. You write convincingly about the difficulty of social engineering and perhaps the implausibility of a goal of gender parity in assailant/victimization rates. That said, I’m not sure this is an explanation of what SCC was saying… It still seems like what SCC wrote is not an argument against the systemic oppression model, even the strong one that you might be able to dig up someone actually claiming.
@Jack
Thanks. That’s fair. I think I’m maybe closer to the median on this than Scott not because of a difference in logical reasons but for more emotional reasons. I think because I’m sexually closer to the typical male mind (uncertain about Scott’s mind sexually but from what little I know seems probably true).
Or maybe the more important part is I think Scott is focused more on the performative aspect of people writing about harassment (which is endless pain if you ask me), whereas I’m focusing more on the object level.
Sociosexuality predicts sexual harassment better than sexism. The biosocial model — and not the standard sociological model (SSSM) — indicates that sexual coercion is primarily about sex, not sociopolitical power differentials like the “systemic oppression model” predicts (http://www.ehbonline.org/article/S1090-5138(17)30001-6/fulltext). This explains the sexual coercion statistics between gays and lesbians as well (gays and lesbians score higher on SOI compared to straight women and even straight men), something that the systemic oppression SSSM model utterly and fatally fails to explain. Clearly we have a pattern and a more complete modem here. When it comes to sexual harassment power is often the means but sex (i.e. sociosexuality) remains the end goal (http://faculty.law.wayne.edu/browne/documents/articles/sex%20power%20%26%20dominance_browne.pdf).
You are writing densely using a bunch of words I tried to look up. But if I understand you correctly, you are identifying what SCC called the “structural oppression model” with the idea that sexual coercion is “driven by male power, paternalism and the motive to dominate women” (quoting from the article you cited (the real one not the law journal one)). And this is contrasted with a model that suggests that the reason more men do sexual coercion is simply that men are more likely to want casual sex? Then the article you cite finds that sexual harassment is better correlated with high sociosexuality (ie wanting casual sex) than with “porn exposure, rape stereotypes and hostile sexism”.
If I have you right, a few questions:
a) Whatever the merits of this view, it’s clearly not what SCC was getting at right? “[M]en constitute 80% of sexual harassers for the same reason they constitute 83% of arsonists”–ie not high sociosexuality?
b) To what extent are “porn exposure, rape stereotypes and hostile sexism” good proxies for “male power, paternalism and the motive to dominate women”?
c) Am I right in thinking this study has nothing to say about what effect “porn exposure, rape stereotypes and hostile sexism” might have on the severity or quality of harassment rather than its rate?
Scott is alluding to the hypothesis that men are generally more deviant/criminal/anti-social, due to intrinsic biological factors, and that the difference in victims is purely a product of sexuality.
Alternatively, the structural oppression hypothesis (as Scott presents it) posits that social structures cause the disparity, and that these structures are broad and pervasive, extending beyond harassment and even beyond anti-social behaviors.
Broad social structures are not specific biological structures, thus the contradiction.
So if I think that “biological factors” are a part of “social structures” then there is no contradiction? I mean, your and the above comment makes me think SCC is responding to a poorly-specified strawperson. The least they could’ve done is tell us what “structural oppression model” they’re responding to. The actual article linked just before the aside I quoted says:
This seems to have nothing to do with a) the aside, or; b) SCC’s summary: “Their excuse was the usual – it’s not ‘structural oppression’, so it doesn’t count”. The author of the article does not say anything like, their assault doesn’t count, sexual assault is about purely social factors (whatever that would mean), biological factors have nothing to do with it, other crimes don’t have similar gender imbalances–nada.
I agree with a lot of this, but I still must make this point:
Sexual harassment of men against women is inherently far more threatening than the other way around because of the inherent threat of physical overpowering and rape.
When women make unwelcome sexual advances at me, it’s at worst really annoying. I know I can easily take pretty much anybody in a fight, so there is a clear upper limit to how bad it can get. For women in the same situation, the sky – or more literally a grave – is the limit.
Just something to keep in mind when comparing the numbers.
The difference in physical strength matters, although I think in the recent cases in the media mostly because it affects our lizard brain behavior. But the grave is such a rare limit and so severely punished (because murder) that I’m not sure it makes sense to ignore the fact that women can kill men they are harassing in other ways if they really want to.
This might be true for you (and it’s usually but not always true for me; I have once been significantly more scared of something much worse than mere annoyance and not without reason), but it’s not true for all males. And I don’t mean because of the strength thing.
I agree. I think it’s reasonable to point out that women have more to fear from stranger-sexual-harassment, given the physical power differentials, but it’s plausible to me that men have more to fear from non-stranger-sexual-harassment, given the social power differentials.
For an example in this discussion thread, I point to the comment by eqdw above.
It’s certainly possible to imagine a man acting toward a woman in the manner which eqdw describes, but I suspect that if a complaint were lodged, a female victim would be more successful than a male victim.
Similarly, although it was male-on-male and therefore not entirely on-point to this discussion, Terry Crews’ story of when he was sexually assaulted illustrates the irrelevance of physical dominance when social power is the controlling factor. The fact that Terry Crews could undoubtedly win a fight to the “grave” doesn’t change the fact the social dynamics that make it hard for male victims of such harassment / assault.
This. I get uncomfortable if y’all reverse the evil stupidity of feminism and act like rape is a non-problem, it’s only a boo word for this annoying sexual harassment… occasionally a woman gets raped and killed by a mentally disturbed male misfit who literally hates women and has overpowered her just by being a man.
You know, I really don’t think Weinstein being able to physically overpower aspiring actresses was the operative factor there.
And this is, as sexual harassment training (at least in California) points out, grossly overestimated in the minds of the general populace. Almost all college rapes are by a perpetrator known to the victim, and often the result of one or more intoxicated parties.
I am unclear exactly how well this generalizes to the general population, but I expect reasonably well. We should be afraid of men (raping && killing) women similarly to how we fear men being mass-shooters, not in the way we fear men being sexual harassers.
(This is one of the many reasons I hate the conflation of intoxicated non-consent with violent non-consent with a-consent. If you mix the statistics, people have no idea what they need to be afraid of.)
I see most of the recent conversation being about what happens after the harassment, when physical power differences are irrelevant but social power reigns.
Being afraid of someone physically assaulting you or murdering you is likely irrational in most situations given the rates of such things occurring, especially if we talk about otherwise safe situations. If we are dealing with a irrational fear then why don’t we ask people to condition themselves out of it the same way we demand people condition themselves to not have negative reactions to people that look different?
If we do accept that male sexual harassment is worse because men are stronger then the narrative needs to change from “men are bad” to “mens greater physical strength means we need to hold them to higher standards of behaviour than women”. You can’t really justify the current narrative that way.
Whenever the two people are alone, there is always the possibility of rape, and you can be sure the woman is very aware of that. It’s a perfect crime in that it leaves no evidence. Murder is far more unlikely and messy, and I regret choosing the word “grave” for a catchy turn of phrase.
I challenge this statement. Even assuming a condom is used, which isn’t a 100% assumption, finding some amount of genetic material is by no means impossible. Getting anybody to run the tests on the sample and the accused is another matter, but that’s not really what we’re talking about here.
I will also, in an admittedly nitpicky way, say that I don’t really agree with the absoluteness of your primary point either. I know a woman who carries roughly two knives on her person at any given time, and knows how to use them, as well as some martial arts. While I am not saying that this is a necessary, expected, or reasonable precaution for all women to take, I would be more than slightly surprised to find out that she has any serious fears of being raped in a one-on-one situation with any of the weak, never-been-in-a-fight nerds that she hangs out with.
“I know I can easily take pretty much anybody in a fight”
Off-topic: If you don’t mind, I’m curious what your background is that justifies this (rather strong) statement.
Yeah seriously – that’s one of the most Dunning-Krueger things I’ve ever read.
Every guy who is actually fantastically great at fighting got that way by training constantly and getting beaten up tons and tons of times. Going through that makes you respect the capabilities of random strangers. Not having gone through that means that you’re speaking from ignorance.
I’ve studied martial arts for twenty years, but I wouldn’t want to fight a woman half my weight if she was carrying a $10 knife and I wasn’t. I’d still think twice if I was.
I suspect the media (and maybe D&D monks, if you’re a nerd) have warped people’s analysis of violence. They can understand that you don’t bring a knife to a gun fight, but not what a bad idea bringing kung fu to a knife fight is.
It wouldn’t be safe for her to fight you either though, which really puts a damper on her ability to bully you with a cheap knife if she is at all sane and has anything to lose. Knives also don’t escalate threats smoothly and can be taken in a momentary lapse of attention.
I know the time I was sexually harassed I wasn’t at all concerned that she might have a knife, but if the large strength disparity had been in the other direction I’d have been pretty terrified.
I’m a man and am talking about female opponents.
I’m also taller than average and not entirely out of shape.
I don’t know how much of what you said actually comes into play. Most harassment isn’t done in dark alleyways. It’s done over the net or in public places, where the “inherent threat of physical overpowering and rape” isn’t a thing. I’ll concede that there might be a psychological effect, that if the harasser is stronger/bigger than you are this makes the harassment feel more severe, etc.
But on the flip side, while a woman can easily complain about male harassment and get taken seriously, men don’t get such a recourse. So it also makes sense that women would probably complain about it more, since there’s no point for men to complain about it if no action would be taken anyway. To compare to domestic abuse situations, women-on-men domestic abuse usually becomes extremely severe before the police gets involved.
Also there’s various other social effects for men to under-report harassment (admitting weakness, etc.), though I admittedly haven’t read the studies that Scott’s citing, so maybe they controlled for that somehow.
“When women make unwelcome sexual advances at me, it’s at worst really annoying. I know I can easily take pretty much anybody in a fight, so there is a clear upper limit to how bad it can get.”
There is no upper limit to how bad it can get. “Hell hath no fury …” and all that. Realistically, you’d have to at least worry about her turning the story on its head, in which case you’d be pretty much done.
Does anyone know the reference? As SCC’s previous argument has been summarized here, it sounds like an uninformed take on the well-trodden sameness/difference debate in feminist theory.
I don’t buy this argument. Like you, I’d say I’ve been sexually harassed by three or four women in my life, though it wasn’t til the recent scandals that I look on it that way. Each has been an isolated incident (in one woman’s case, two or three times at parties). This is nothing compared to what my female colleagues face day-in and day-out in multiple contexts in both professional and social settings – they have to keep track of who to be alone with and who not to be.
I think the relevant statistic would be that of incidents of sexual harassment, how many happen to women and are perpetrated by men. I could be wrong, but my guess is that it would be much higher than 3:1. Surveys asking for people to whom it has happened ‘at least once’ aren’t very useful, because if sexual harassment happened a few times in a lifetime to each person, it wouldn’t be much of a societal problem.
As many other commenters have pointed out, statistically men don’t have to fear that sexual harassment will lead to them being physically overpowered – I wouldn’t be afraid to be alone in a room with any of the women I mentioned the way an actress would with Weinstein. Moreover, I’ve never been in a situation (or seen my male friends be in a situation) where their career prospects depended on sleeping with someone, whereas I’ve had female friends give up on advancement within an organisation because they knew it was a barrier. I just don’t see the equivalence.
One interesting question is whether because men are still disproportionately in positions of power, they have disproportionate opportunity to harass and get away with it (I presume this would be the position taken by the gender-is-a-social-construct crowd?). Nevertheless, in the world we live in, I think focusing on sexual harassment by men (of both men and women) fits the facts better.
I’m confident that ratios of repeat offenders do not match across gender groups either, which also supports the strategy of focusing primarily on male perpetrators.
There are two possible cases here
A: A woman who is the best person for promotion X will only get it if she sleeps with the boss.
B: A woman who is not the best person for promotion X will get it anyway if she sleeps with the boss.
Cases of A are discrimination against women, while cases of B are arguably discrimination against men, since they represent a career path only open for women.
I’m genuinely curious how relatively common cases of A vs B are, but I don’t expect there is a lot of academic research on this topic?
Insitinct tells me *B* is not that common. In large institutions, a manager has a lot of power to stall a career or generally make someone miserable, but doesn’t have that much power to promote a favourite unilaterally without corporate oversight. Basically I think even if the average boss _wanted_ to reward sex with advancement, it’d be hard, whereas punishing denial of sex is much easier. Note that the women who denied Weinstein sex had their reputations ruined in Hollywood, whereas few of the ones who slept with him became superstars.
*A* is likely more common in industries where individuals have extremely broad decision making power (e.g. Weinstein) or low-level industries like restaurants where you can promote someone to assistant manager or something. In the corporate world I’ve more often seen the hiring of a girlfriend or mistress to some bullshit position than promoting an existing employee you’re having an affair with, but you’re absolutely right that actual data would be better.
One point about making every problem “systemic”.
If control of the structures and power within institutions is what you crave to acquire, what better way to grab that power but to claim that all societies ills are systemic and this institutions need to be repaired. Of course those repairs are beholden to a political strategy and belief system.
And in so many of these cases the belief system the SJWs claim will fix things is the worst most violent political system in the history of the world…
Well yes, the “systemic oppression” ideology is evil. Under no circumstances should my disagreements with Scott be taken for agreement with THEM.
How does this line of thought differentiate actually systemic problems in the sense of problems needing broad institutional responses?
Actually systemic problems involves improving policies or people with bad behavior. Racist or sexist power grabs involve the assumption that everyone of a certain race or gender is a problem and that everyone or another race or gender is automatically better; and thus seeking to replace one race and/or gender by another.
Sociosexuality predicts sexual harassment better than sexism. The biosocial model — and not the standard sociological model (SSSM) — indicates that sexual coercion is primarily about sex, not sociopolitical power differentials like the “systemic oppression model” predicts (http://www.ehbonline.org/article/S1090-5138(17)30001-6/fulltext). This explains the sexual coercion statistics between gays and lesbians as well (gays and lesbians score higher on SOI compared to straight women and even straight men), something that the systemic oppression SSSM model utterly and fatally fails to explain. Clearly we have a pattern and a more complete modem here. When it comes to sexual harassment power is often the means but sex (i.e. sociosexuality) remains the end goal (http://faculty.law.wayne.edu/browne/documents/articles/sex%20power%20%26%20dominance_browne.pdf).
This post is well-thought-out, structured fairly well, and contains numerous references to hard cold facts, as well as attempting to present a case for its thesis even to people who disagree with its core premises.
In the light of that, the only possible way forward is for someone to leak it to Gizmodo and then get Scott fired for his “misogynist screed” while he’s summarily monstered in the entire Anglosphere press.
I agree with the general thrust of this essay, but:
“I mean, statistically, some of them have to be. According to the German study, 6% of women admit to being harassers. Know more than ten women? One of them’s probably a harasser. Don’t know which one it is? Then maybe you can feel a little sympathy for the men who don’t know which of their same-gender friends is a harasser either.”
This paragraph might be a little bit weak, using a 6% result from a survey. That’s dangerously close to Lizardman’s Constant. The surrounding point is a good one, though, which I’d hate to see gone.
I’m a little worried about this point too. There are all kinds of bubble effects, where most certain features are concentrated highly in certain subcultures but almost completely absent in others. Our host has talked repeatedly about how none of the people he knows are creationists even though they make up half the country.
Unfortunately, this column reads like “all lives matter.” Regardless of whether men get harassed by women in significant numbers, we are having a moment where, finally, the evils that women are subjected to by men are being addressed and those men are rightfully being shamed and punished. Piping up about female-on-male harassment at this moment is going to look like a whataboutist attempt to halt that progress by trying to distract attention to something else.
It also looks like “to people with privilege equality looks like oppression.” Time and again, when society begins correcting horrendously unfair and biased practices, out come the defenders of liberty to insist that the resulting processes must be scrupulously fair and never tilt in the direction of the oppressed, even though they were nowhere to be found in the fight against oppression. If men have to walk on tenterhooks for a while, too bad. Sometimes the pendulum has to take a good hard swing in the other direction.
tl;dr Too soon.
Thank you for making my above point.
If Jews have to walk on tenderhooks for a while, too bad. Sometimes the pendulum has to take a good hard swing in the other direction.
After all, men are only 80% of the harassers when they’re 50% of the population. Jews at 2% of the population are (from the lists I’ve seen) upwards of 80% of the prominent credibly accused harassers to at least 50%+ from the linked list compiled by the NY Times so are far far more overrepresented – anything you can say about “men” you can say about “Jews” far more strongly.
I’m sure you’re on board with this sentiment, right?
Regardless of whether Muslims get harassed by infidels in significant numbers, we are having a moment where, finally, the evils that women are subjected to by Muslims are being addressed and those Muslims are rightfully being shamed and punished. Piping up about infidel-on-Muslim harassment at this moment is going to look like a whataboutist attempt to halt that progress by trying to distract attention to something else.
When society begins correcting horrendously unfair and biased practices, out come the defenders of liberty to insist that the resulting processes must be scrupulously fair and never tilt in the direction of the victims, even though you were nowhere to be found during all the years that European governments covered up Muslim rape and demonized the few crusaders who desperately needed your help against the jihad. If Muslims have to walk on tenterhooks for a while, too bad. Sometimes the pendulum has to take a good hard swing in the other direction.
Don’t troll.
… in that it’s a salient and rational response that gets pre-emptively bingo carded away?
As a general rule, I am only in favor of policy as a position, not as a direction.
The problem with directions is that nobody is the slightest bit concerned with going too far, because there literally is no “too far” when you are going in a direction. You just keep going. Is anybody looking out for icebergs? Is anyone making sure we don’t miss our stop? If I’m trying to get to LA from San Diego, going North is all well and fine for a bit, but by the time I reach San Francisco, you start to wonder if I really was interested in LA at all, or if I just wanted to go North. If I say “I want to go North, because LA is North”, and then after I pass LA I’m still saying “I want to go North to LA”, either I haven’t been paying attention to the map, or I didn’t really want to go to LA.
Charitably, feminism isn’t paying attention to the map, and may not even have fixed firmly in their heads what their destination looks like. Less charitably, when going North just gets better and better, why would one ever want to stop in LA? More reasonably, plenty of women don’t consistently comprehend when men are treating them as poorly as they treat other men, so it’s more like they’ll think they’re in LA once they hit San Francisco, and may be convinced to stop once they hit Sacramento.
If some random shitty movement ruins a bunch of people on their uncaring way to greatness, I can’t really work up *righteous* indignation.
However, when you’ve been preaching *equality* for over a century, saying something like “I don’t really care if there’s some inequality on the way” starts alarm bells ringing. You don’t actually care about equality? Equality only for the in-group? Do you believe in some sort of sins-of-the-father thing where boys born today are complicit in the historical oppression of women by men?
Why on earth should I trust someone who explicitly doesn’t have my interests at heart, and explicitly excepts me from the philosophical protections of the movement? Why are you not my enemy? Why should I not just redpill right now, and take everyone I can with me?
Your arguments are unhelpful, unwise, and naive.
It’s been manufactured in that way, though. That’s the problem. It’s not like some spontaneous good thing happened that bitter minded people are now trying to spoil – a narrative was carefully constructed, and continuing to oppose that narrative is somehow viewed as bad natured.
Your next door neighbour won the lottery last week. That’s a good thing, let’s not spoil things by going on about how poor you are.
Your next door neighbour won the lottery last week. You had a winning ticket too, but it was disqualified because your kind isn’t allowed to win lotteries. You come from a naturally lucky group and if you have to grub around in poverty, that is actually a good thing. In fact, let’s take your house away entirely and give it to your neighbour. Don’t spoil things by complaining about how poor you are.
My guess is that if Hillary had won, then we wouldn’t be seeing all these revelations against key men in the most pro-Democratic industries. Weinstein, the key figure in all this, was a huge Clinton supporter and if his candidate had become president, that probably would have intimidated his victims for another 4 or 8 years. But with the Clintons washed up and people fearing them and their friends less these days, the dam has burst.
Keep in mind that the Clintons and Hollywood have been interconnected at covering up “bimbo eruptions” at least since early 1992 when the Clintons hired Hollywood private eye Anthony Pellicano to get dirt on Gennifer Flowers.
Pellicano’s specialty was bribing phone company employees to wiretap the victims of powerful men in the entertainment industry so they could be blackmailed into silence. He’s currently getting close to getting out of prison. The feds have his wiretapped files, but he has refused to give up the password. It would be interesting to know who is going to pay him off for his omerta when he walks out the door of prison.
Does “SCC”, used multiple times above, refer to Slate Star Codex (normally abbreviated SSC), or to something else?
Ctrl+F: Used exclusively by one user, seemingly in reference to points made in the article. Fair to conclude that Jack meant “SSC.”
I’m trying to recall something else Scott has been this sloppy about, and I can’t.
“Since most men are straight, most victims are women; when the men happen to be gay, they victimize men.” Did you read either the article you linked to or the source article? Here is an example from the latter:
And another:
Sure, some proportion of these harassments are by closeted, overcompensating gay people. But most of them? How do these descriptions not fit the argument that much sexual harassment is about policing gender roles? And how does that explanation not fit the structural oppression argument? From the source article of the article you linked to:
This is the sort of sloppy citation, where the article linked to completely fails to support the point, that in other circumstances you criticize at length.
I am not sure treating this on a single type of crime basis is giving us a clear picture. I have no doubt the ratio you mention is about correct: Men show overt aggression more than women from childhood and up — but women show relational aggression more than men from childhood and up as well, often in the form of reputation ruining.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicki_R._Crick
We are dealing with two black boxes here. Overt sexual aggression and its majority prevalence among men, and covert relational aggression and its majority prevalence among women, and that is the real touchy subject (not the: “what group fits more into the former black box?”) — because it means we have no choice but to treat every case on an individual basis, and that is no fun for the press that likes to appeal to the mob with grand claims about societies ills, and then come up with inane platitudes of how to fix it.
The linked article only discusses the phrase “pregnant women”.
I think the sarcasm here is less clear than you want it to be.
On a fundamental level, I interpret this post as coming down on one side of the Treating Situations Individually vs. Treating Broad Societal Patterns debate which is becoming more and more common in discussions about the social justice movement. To quote myself from another post:
Of course for my framing to be applicable in this context, we have to agree that the “men harassing women” narrative is reflective of a real social phenomenon in the first place, a view that this post (and other SSC posts) does not seem to endorse (apart from citing the fact that arsonists, thieves, etc. are predominantly men). I usually view the gender disparity in harassment as a product of entrenched gender roles in the pursuit of dating/sex which nobody seems to be directly trying to remedy (my post on that is too long to quote here). But that’s my own hobbyhorse, which I acknowledge is only supported by intuition coming from my personal experience rather than any kind of hard statistics and might be influenced by my own bias as someone who hates the “man = initiator” role.
20% of sexual harassment coming from women – to be honest, that exceeds my expectations. Maybe it’s not 20% if you think about how many incidents per person you might have? For example very attractive women / women whose professions are particularly correlated with harassment, might be a victim of multiple incidents. However this should as well apply to men. I would like there to be more research on the numbers, but then we all know how important a bias of the researchers can be. So this post is definitely an important one in the discussion.
So I wrote the number exceeds my expectations, BUT:
A little bit of a personal story: I am a woman, I work in a tech company, that have never experienced sexual harassment in a workplace/university. I’ve just had an big discussion with my male coworkers about the #metoo hashtag and the google affair. Everyone I met is appalled by the scale of female harassment and very reluctant to talk about male victims.
However I can imagine myself easily as being a boss and being a dick and harassing someone intentionally (because I would not have enough empathy in me and would consider it funny). Just because I would not know better? (I actually have been a manager for a short period of time and maybe I was not sexually harassing anyone, I definitely was a dick to some people, male and female). I try to be more considerate now, which is easy as I am not anyone’s boss anymore!
However I think that talking about male victims will actually be beneficial to women, as it is against a stereotype of a fragile female. Talking about women’s harassment is also talking about women being in a position of power, which is a rare occurence. Putting them in the spotlight on equal grounds as men to me sounds so… like gender equality!
20% of harassment coming from women doesn’t imply 20% of women are guilty of harassment, yes. Repeat offenders are prevalent in both men and women, from what I’ve seen of the data.
Your perspective on talking about male victims helping women is interesting, and I hope that it would, and will, play out like that.
If you don’t mind, would you try to come up with some of the things that have been closest to harassment that you’ve dealt with in education and the workplace? I’m trying to gather general impressions from women who have and have not been harassed on what the boundaries of those terms are. For a similar reason, would you mind describing your personality in a few words? A female friend of mine, who paints a similar picture to you, is wondering how much personality plays into ignoring/not noticing and deterring harassment. (If you’d prefer not to talk about this, please don’t feel obliged.)
I know this will be dismissed as cognitively crude, but could somebody help me out by giving some famous examples of female-on-male sexual harassment? What men are famous victims of female sexual harassment? I know it would be Anecdotal Data, but I’m scratching my head trying to come up with a list …
Joseph and Pharaoh’s Wife from the Old Testament?
Did Lot’s daughters sexually harass their dad?
Did Norma Desmond sexually harass Joe Gillis in “Sunset Boulevard?”
Help me out here, please, better understand what we are talking about by providing some examples.
I’m not sure what to make of those statistics.
Your proposal that 30% of harassment is female-to-male does not accord with my lived experience. I have been in the presence of many “grab them by the *#$$y” types of conversations with men — where they very casually describe behavior that is obviously harassment, and their attitude is “this is fine, though I know I can’t talk like this in public.” Perhaps women also engage in such “locker room talk” but I’m skeptical that it is the norm — and women assure me that stuff like this is rare if heard at all.
This is not to say there aren’t women harassers, but rather that we live in a culture where male harassment is normal, and permissible enough that men feel comfortable admitting to being perpetrators in the company of other men, whether they know them well or not.
This is not to say we should ignore female -> male harassment. But I don’t think it’s quite right to say “we’re ignoring 30% of the problem.”
Given that you are male, or at least viewed as male by other men, and you are aware that they only talk about this with other men, I am curious as to why you’d expect to hear anything from the female side, if the situation were parallel.
I’ve never heard the sexual harassment chat.
I’ve heard men bragging about consensual sex, but I’ve never heard anyone proudly admit to sexually harassing someone. Maybe my liberal looking face puts them off.
Actually, I remember, years ago, there was one American guy I worked with who bragged about, really dodgy stuff, and everyone hated him. If anything, I’d say the men hated him more than the women. So, maybe it’s an American culture thing.
I’m a man who has been privy to lots of “locker room” conversations between men about women, and my experience backs up what Mark is saying. Some of the conversations I’ve heard have conveyed some level of creepiness, or general sleaziness in regard to picking up women, or what some would call “objectification” of women, and in one case an enthusiastic discussion of how “hot” the rapey scene in the first Game of Thrones episode was. But none of it involved bragging about something nonconsensual. In fact, the perception of consenualness is a crucial factor in the boastful stories: IME guys want other guys to believe that women want sex with them.
I don’t know if the infamous Trump quote shows something fundamentally contrary to what is said in the all-male environments I’ve heard, or if Trump was meaning to imply that it still was consensual (if the latter, I suspect Trump was/is deluded a lot of the time about how universally attractive he is to women and is therefore guilty of sexual assault anyway).
Same here, and my friends aren’t even particularly progressive.
Dammit, Scott! Stop changing my opinions to make them less acceptable in my social circles!
Perhaps an interesting data point (although I apologize for the obscure language): https://www.bt.no/btmeninger/kommentar/i/zLGrpr/Gubbeveldets-tilstand.
Based on a survey (unclear selection criteria) of 2000 comments on Facebook on two major national TV channels’ pages, they find 10% of comments are “hateful”, and that of these, 73% are perpetrated by men. If we assume the remaining 27% are from women, those numbers aren’t too far off the numbers cited here.
Interestingly, the article goes on to cite that nine out of ten banned persons are men over the age of fifty. Not, this is possibly more opinion, but it strongly hints that either harassment is factually worse when perpetuated by a man (or an old person), or – probably more likely – that it is perceived as such.
To pick up on that metaphor, it rather seems that harassment already is being treated the same way as terrorism. You operate on broad definitions and vague rumors, lots and lots of innocents get droned, and it somehow doesn’t seem to help that much.
It always perplexed me when mainstream media outlets consider something “structural oppression” but think themselves as opposed to this. You are the structure! If there’s anything society deems unacceptable, mainstream media would undoubtedly be on that side by definition. This isn’t always a bad thing but it needs to be acknowledged.
I also wonder if the numbers for male victims are too low. This reminds of a comment I’ve seem from a man who opposed a change to rape laws, not because he thought of it from an outside perspective and couldn’t see himself as a victim but because under the new legislation he would be considered a rape victim. If men aren’t willing to come to terms with being a victim of rape, how would it look different with sexual harassment? Maybe there is something similar going on with women not considering something harassment because it happened to a man.
This brings me to the argument that people only bring up men because we want to diminish the impact of the bad thing*. Which got me enraged the first time I heard it because it clearly wasn’t my experience. But I’ve come to think it might be true, that we get much more angry if something happens exclusively to women. And it makes me sick to think about.
* This isn’t always about harassment, so I’m going to be very vague about what it could be.