Kolmogorov Complicity And The Parable Of Lightning

A good scientist, in other words, does not merely ignore conventional wisdom, but makes a special effort to break it. Scientists go looking for trouble.
I.
Staying on the subject of Dark Age myths: what about all those scientists burned at the stake for their discoveries?
Historical consensus declares this a myth invented by New Atheists. The Church was a great patron of science, no one believed in a flat earth, Galileo had it coming, et cetera. Unam Sanctam Catholicam presents some of these stories and explains why they’re less of a science-vs-religion slam dunk than generally supposed. Among my favorites:
Roger Bacon was a thirteenth century friar who made discoveries in mathematics, optics, and astronomy, and who was the first Westerner to research gunpowder. It seems (though records are unclear) that he was accused of heresy and died under house arrest. But this may have been because of his interest in weird prophecies, not because of his scientific researches.
Michael Servetus was a sixteenth-century anatomist who made some early discoveries about the circulatory and nervous system. He was arrested by Catholic authorities in France and fled to Geneva, where he was arrested by Protestant authorities, and burnt at the stake “atop a pyre of his own books”. But this was because of his heretical opinions on the Trinity, and not for any of his anatomical discoveries.
Lucilio Vanini was a philosopher/scientist/hermeticist/early heliocentrism proponent who was most notable as the first person recorded to have claimed that humans evolved from apes – though his theories and arguments were kind of confused and he probably got it right mostly by chance. City authorities arrested him for blasphemy, cut out his tongue, strangled him, and burned his body at the stake. But nobody cared about his views on evolution at the time; the exact charges are unclear but he was known to make claims like “all religious things are false”.
Pietro d’Abano was a fourteenth century philosopher and doctor who helped introduce Arabic medicine to the West. He was arrested by the Inquisition and accused of consorting with the Devil. He died before a verdict was reached, but the Inquisition finished the trial, found him guilty, and ordered his corpse burnt at the stake. But he wasn’t accused of consorting with the Devil because he was researching Arabic medicine. He was accused of consorting with the Devil because he was kind of consorting with the Devil – pretty much everyone including modern historians agree that he was super into occultism and wrote a bunch of grimoires and magical texts.
Giordano Bruno was a contemporary of Galileo’s. He also believed in heliocentrism, and promoted (originated?) the idea that the stars were other suns that might have other planets and other life-forms. He was arrested, tortured, and burned at the stake. But although his “innumerable worlds” thing was probably a strike against him, the church’s main gripe was his denial of Christ’s divinity.
I’m not a historian and I don’t want to debate any of these accounts. Let’s say they’re all true, let’s accept every excuse we’re given and accept the Church never burned anybody just for researching science. Scientists got in trouble for controversial views on non-scientific subjects like prophecies or the Trinity, or for political missteps.
Scott Aaronson writes about the the Kolmogorov option (suggested alternate title: “Kolmogorov complicity”). Mathematician Andrey Kolmogorov lived in the Soviet Union at a time when true freedom of thought was impossible. He reacted by saying whatever the Soviets wanted him to say about politics, while honorably pursuing truth in everything else. As a result, he not only made great discoveries, but gained enough status to protect other scientists, and to make occasional very careful forays into defending people who needed defending. He used his power to build an academic bubble where science could be done right and where minorities persecuted by the communist authorities (like Jews) could do their work in peace.
It’s tempting to imagine a world where Servetus, Bacon, and Bruno followed Aaronson’s advice. They pursued their work in optics, astronomy, anatomy, or whatever other subject, but were smart enough never to go near questions of religion. Maybe they would give beautiful speeches on how they had seen the grandeur of the heavens, but the true grandeur belonged to God and His faithful servant the Pope who was incidentally right about everything and extremely handsome. Maybe they would have ended up running great universities, funding other thinkers, and dying at a ripe old age.
Armed with this picture, one might tell Servetus and Bruno to lay off the challenges. Catholicism doesn’t seem quite true, but it’s not doing too much harm, really, and it helps keep the peace, and lots of people like it. Just ignore this one good prosocial falsehood that’s not bothering anybody, and then you can do whatever it is you want.
II.
But Kolmogorov represents an extreme: the politically savvy, emotionally mature scientist able to strategically manipulate tough situations. For the opposite extreme, consider Leonid Kantorovich.
Kantorovich was another Russian mathematician. He was studying linear optmization problems when he realized one of his results had important implications for running planned economies. He wrote the government a nice letter telling them that they were doing the economy all wrong and he could show them how to do it better. The government at this point happened to be Stalin during his “kill anybody who disagrees with me in any way” phase. Historians are completely flabbergasted that Kantorovich survived, and conjecture that maybe some mid-level bureaucrat felt sorry for him and erased all evidence the letter had ever existed. He was only in his 20s at the time, and it seems like later on he got more sophisticated and was able to weather Soviet politics about as well as anybody.
How could such a smart guy make such a stupid mistake? My guess: the Soviet government didn’t officially say “We will kill anyone who criticizes us”. They officially said “Comrade Stalin loves freedom and welcomes criticism from his fellow citizens”, and you had to have some basic level of cynicism and social competence to figure out that wasn’t true.
Even if the Soviet government had been more honest and admitted they were paranoid psychopaths, the exact implications aren’t clear. Kantorovich was a professor, he was writing about a very abstract level of economics close to his area of expertise, and he expressed his concerns privately to the government. Was that really the same as some random hooligan shouting “I hate Stalin!” on a street corner? Surely there were some highly-placed professors of unquestionable loyalty who had discussed economics with government officials before. Even a savvier version of Kantorovich would have to consider complicated questions of social status, connections, privileges, et cetera. The real version of Kantorovich showed no signs of knowing any of those issues even existed.
If you think it’s impossible to be that oblivious, you’re wrong. Every couple of weeks, I have friends ask me “Hey, do you know if I could get in trouble for saying [THING THAT THEY WILL DEFINITELY GET IN TROUBLE FOR SAYING]?” When I stare at them open-mouthed, they follow with “Well, what if I start by specifying that I’m not a bad person and I just honestly think it might be true?” I am half-tempted to hire babysitters for these people to make sure they’re not sending disapproving letters to Stalin in their spare time.
The average person who grows up in a censored society may not even realize for a while that the censorship exists, let alone know its exact limits, let alone understand that the censors are not their friends and aren’t interested in proofs that the orthodoxy is wrong. Given enough time, such a person can become a savvy Kolmogorov who sees the censorship clearly, knows its limits, and understands how to skirt them. If they’re really lucky, they may even get something-like-common-knowledge that there are other Kolmogorovs out there who know this stuff, and that it’s not their job to be a lone voice crying in the wilderness. But they’re going to have a really cringeworthy edgelord period until they reach that level.
All of this would be fine except that, as Graham says in the quote above, scientists go looking for trouble. The first virtue is curiosity. I don’t know how the internal experience of curiosity works for other people, but to me it’s a sort of itch I get when the pieces don’t fit together and I need to pick at them until they do. I’ve talked to some actual scientists who have this way stronger than I do. An intellectually curious person is a heat-seeking missile programmed to seek out failures in existing epistemic paradigms. God help them if they find one before they get enough political sophistication to determine which targets are safe.
Did Giordano Bruno die for his astronomical discoveries or his atheism? False dichotomy: you can’t have a mind that questions the stars but never thinks to question the Bible. The best you can do is have a Bruno who questions both, but is savvy enough to know which questions he can get away with saying out loud. And the real Bruno wasn’t that savvy.
III.
So imagine the most irrelevant orthodoxy you can think of. Let’s say tomorrow, the government chooses “lightning comes after thunder” as their hill to die on. They come up with some BS justification like how atmospheric moisture in a thunderstorm slows the speed of light. If you think you see lightning before thunder, you’re confused – there’s lots of lightning and thunder during storms, maybe you grouped them together wrong. Word comes down from the UN, the White House, the Kremlin, Zhongnanhai, the Vatican, etc – everyone must believe this. Senior professors and funding agencies are all on board. From a scientific-truth point of view it’s kind of a disaster. But who cares? Nothing at all depends on this. Even the meteorologists don’t really care. What’s the worst-case scenario?
The problem is, nobody can say “Lightning comes before thunder, but our social norm is to pretend otherwise”. They have to say “We love objective truth-seeking, and we’ve discovered that lightning does not come before thunder”. And so the Kantoroviches of the world will believe that’s what they really think, and try to write polite letters correcting them.
The more curiosity someone has about the world, and the more they feel deep in their gut that Nature ought to fit together – the more likely the lightning thing will bother them. Somebody’s going to check how light works and realize that rain can’t possibly slow it down that much. Someone else will see claims about lightning preceding thunder in old books, and realize how strange it was for the ancients to get something so simple so wrong so consistently. Someone else will just be an obsessive observer of the natural world, and be very sure they weren’t counting thunderclaps and lightning bolts in the wrong order. And the more perceptive and truth-seeking these people are, the more likely they’ll speak, say “Hey, I think we’ve got the lightning thing wrong” and not shut up about it, and society will have to destroy them.
And the better a school or professor is, the better they train their students to question everything and really try to understand the natural world, the more likely their students will speak up about the lightning issue. The government will make demands – close down the offending schools, fire the offending academics. Good teachers will be systematically removed from the teaching profession; bad teachers will be systematically promoted. Any educational method that successfully instills curiosity and the scientific spirit will become too dangerous to touch; any that encourage rote repetition of approved truths will get the stamp of approval.
Some other beliefs will be found to correlate heavily with lightning-heresy. Maybe atheists are more often lightning-heretics; maybe believers in global warming are too. The enemies of these groups will have a new cudgel to beat them with, “If you believers in global warming are so smart and scientific, how come so many of you believe in lightning, huh?” Even the savvy Kolmogorovs within the global warming community will be forced to admit that their theory just seems to attract uniquely crappy people. It won’t be very convincing. Any position correlated with being truth-seeking and intelligent will be always on the retreat, having to forever apologize that so many members of their movement screw up the lightning question so badly.
Some people in the know will try to warn their friends and students – “Look, just between you and me, lightning obviously comes before thunder, but for the love of God don’t say that in public“. Just as long as they’re sure that student will never want to blackmail them later. And won’t be able to gain anything by ratting them out. And that nobody will hack their private email ten years later, then get them fired or imprisoned or burned at the stake or whatever the appropriate punishment for lightning-heresy is. It will become well-known that certain academic fields like physics and mathematics are full of crypto-lightning-heretics. Everyone will agree that the intelligentsia are useless eggheads who are probably good at some specific problems, but so blind to the context of important real-world issues that they can’t be trusted on anything less abstruse than e equalling mc squared. Dishonest careerists willing to go in front of the camera and say “I can reassure everyone, as a physicist that physics proves sound can travel faster than light, and any scientists saying otherwise are just liars and traitors” will get all the department chairs and positions of power.
But the biggest threat is to epistemology. The idea that everything in the world fits together, that all knowledge is worth having and should be pursued to the bitter end, that if you tell one lie the truth is forever after your enemy – all of this is incompatible with even as stupid a mistruth as switching around thunder and lightning. People trying to make sense of the world will smash their head against the glaring inconsistency where the speed of light must be calculated one way in thunderstorms and another way everywhere else. Try to start a truth-seeking community, and some well-meaning idiot will ask “Hey, if we’re about pursuing truth, maybe one fun place to pursue truth would be this whole lightning thing that has everyone all worked up, what does everybody think about this?” They will do this in perfect innocence, because they don’t know that everyone else has already thought about it and agreed to pretend it’s true. And you can’t just tell them that, because then you’re admitting you don’t really think it’s true. And why should they even believe you if you tell them? Would you present your evidence? Would you dare?
The Kolmogorov option is only costless when it’s common knowledge that the orthodoxies are lies, that everyone knows the orthodoxies are lies, that everyone knows everyone knows the orthodoxies are lies, etc. But this is never common knowledge – that’s what it means to say the orthodoxies are still orthodox. Kolmogorov’s curse is to watch slowly from his bubble as everyone less savvy than he is gets destroyed. The smartest and most honest will be destroyed first. Then any institution that reliably produces intellect or honesty. Then any philosophy that allows such institutions. It will all be totally pointless, done for the sake of something as stupid as lightning preceding thunder. But it will happen anyway. Then he and all the other savvy people can try to pick up the pieces as best they can, mourn their comrades, and watch the same thing happen all over again in the next generation.
The Church didn’t lift a finger against science. It just accidentally created a honeytrap that attracted and destroyed scientifically curious people. And any insistence on a false idea, no matter how harmless and well-intentioned, risks doing the same.
IV.
I’m not against the Kolmogorov Option. It’s nothing more than a band-aid on the problems that even a harmless orthodoxy will cause – but if there’s no way to get rid of the orthodoxy, the band-aid is better than nothing. But politically-savvy Kolmogorov types can’t just build a bubble. They have to build a whisper network.
They have to build a system that reliably communicates the state of society. “Stalin claims that he welcomes advice from everyone, but actually he will kill you if you try to give it.” Or “God probably doesn’t exist, but lots of us know this, and we all just go to Mass and mouth the right words anyway.”
This is harder than it sounds. A medieval monk being told God doesn’t exist probably has a lot of questions. He’s likely to go kind of crazy for a while, crave the worldview-shards that he needs to rebuild his fractured philosophy. “What about Heaven? Does that exist? Where do we go when we die?” (“Psssst, Epicurus has some good arguments for why the soul doesn’t survive death, you can get a copy of his books from the monastery library.”) You might even have to prevent overcorrection: “Is there even such a place as Jerusalem?” (“Yes, now you’re just being silly, Brother Michael went there on Crusade and says it’s very nice.”)
(when a heretical belief turns out to really be completely wrong – maybe occultism would be a good example here – a whisper network might be the only place where you could get high-enough-quality debate to be sure.)
They have to serve as psychological support. People who disagree with an orthodoxy can start hating themselves – the classic example is the atheist raised religious who worries they’re an evil person or bound for Hell – and the faster they can be connected with other people, the more likely they are to get through.
They have to help people get through their edgelord phase as quickly as possible. “No, you’re not allowed to say this. Yes, it could be true. No, you’re not allowed to say this one either. Yes, that one also could be true as best we can tell. This thing here you actually are allowed to say still, and it’s pretty useful, so do try to push back on that and maybe we can defend some of the space we’ve still got left.”
They have to find at-risk thinkers who had started to identify holes in the orthodoxy, communicate that they might be right but that it could be dangerous to go public, fill in whatever gaps are necessary to make their worldview consistent again, prevent overcorrection, and communicate some intuitions about exactly which areas to avoid. For this purpose, they might occasionally let themselves be seen associating with slightly heretical positions, so that they stand out to proto-heretics as a good source of information. They might very occasionally make calculated strikes against orthodox overreach in order to relieve some of their own burdens. The rest of the time, they would just stay quiet and do good work in their own fields.
Such a whisper network would be in the best interests of the orthodox authorities. Instead of having to waste their good scientists, they could let the good scientists could join the whisper network, learn which topics to avoid, and do good science without stepping on orthodox toes. But the authorities couldn’t just say this. Maybe they wouldn’t even think of it, and nobody (except maybe Kantorovich) would be dumb enough to try to tell them. Individual secret policemen are always going to see the written law – “arrest heretics” – and consider the whisper network a legitimate target. Kolmogorov is doing the Lord’s work, but that won’t give him a pass from the Inquisition.
His reward will be that people with a drive to make the world make sense – to have everything fit together seamlessly and beautifully – will be able to quietly collect all the orthodox and all the heretical pieces, satisfy themselves, and then move on to doing good work in math or physics or whatever harmless field doesn’t affect Christianity or Marxism or lightning or whatever. Academies other than the worst and most curiosity-crushing have a little better chance to endure; academic bureaucrats other than the most slavish have a little more chance to remain in their position.
But also: maybe this is how common knowledge spreads. Maybe some atheists survive, go into science, become vaguely aware of each other’s existence, feel like they have safety in numbers, get a little bolder, and maybe the Church decides it’s not worth killing all of them. Maybe everyone stays quiet until Mao dies, and then Deng and Zhao look at each other and say “So, just between you and me, all of that was totally insane, right?” I don’t know how often this happens. But the chances seem better than for open defiance followed by certain retribution.
The thunder-and-lightning example seems like a bad comparison for this kind of situation, in that the false claim is (1) easily observable to be untrue, and (2) utterly useless to the society that propagates it. Neither of those statements applies to Stalinist communism or medieval Christian theology. (That doesn’t imply any particular judgment about whether those belief systems were true or good on balance, just that, Chesterton’s Fence-style, they existed for some reason better than serving as a strawman example.)
I imagine you might respond that inane claims *do* serve a purpose. Forcing everyone in society to agree that “lightning comes before thunder” is a cheap and easy way to detect people who might also disagree with “the king rules by divine right”. This is true even if it’s not the overt motivation behind believing “lightning comes before thunder” (in fact, it almost certainly won’t be). This kind of honeytrap may be socially beneficial (from the divine-right fans’ point of view), even if accidental.
But that situation would still beg the question of whether the edgelord types are missing something. Is divine right really beneficial? (For whom?) Often the edgelord perspective glosses over the fact that something besides “truth” is at stake. One might unwittingly take sides in a social or cultural power struggle, or destroy a useful institution, based on one’s perception of “truth”.
(For the record, I don’t think that’s what’s going on with religion– or at least it isn’t the only thing going on. But the possibility is worth considering.)
Oops… should be “thunder comes before lightning”. Apparently I out-Kolmogorov’d myself. 🙂
You can substitute Lysenkoism as a real world example in the Soviet Union.
Well, there things are less obvious: actually, some people kept believing some of Lysenko’s claims after explicitly trying to verify them.
There was a paper published in Soviet Union with reproduction of Mendel’s experiment on relatively small populations, which alleged to contradict the Mendel’s laws. Actually, if analyzed with a good understanding of probability distributions, the experiment confirmed the Mendel’s laws.
Kolmogorov immediately published a probability theory proof that this experiment had confirmed Mendel’s laws, which made Lysenko explicitly declare separate magisteria between mathematics and biology.
Don’t both of those things apply to both Stalinism and Dark Age Christianity? The harm of Stalinism (central bureaucrats don’t have the knowledge to effectively implement central planning, are highly vulnerable to corruption and both of these things being true, no one has an incentive to do good work) isn’t necessarily obvious until you try to implement such a system, but it doesn’t take long before the flaws become apparent once you do. As for the medieval church, these people were literally pushing faith as a virtue! It takes about five seconds before someone’s going to think, “wait a second, don’t I need evidence before I can have the trust needed for faith? And once I seek out evidence I’m no longer the guy who ‘believes though he has not seen’?”
Neither of these things will necessarily lead to capitalism or atheism immediately. What’s going to seem more likely, especially to a scientifically-minded person who is probably more focused on questions of fact than on questions of politics-that the whole of society is wrong on something this obvious, or that the scientist has made a mistake? And so, anyone who cares about truth is going to be gaslit horribly as they wonder why nothing adds up. But if the whole world claimed that lighting and thunder were reversed, wouldn’t the exact thing happen to anyone who bothered to actually look at a thunderstorm? “It sure looks like the thunder is following after. Wow confirmation bias is strong, clearly I need to train my perceptions better!”
As for being utterly useless, both Christianity and Stalinism would appear useless unless one bought in to the parts of the doctrines that explain why they’re actually super important (eternal salvation and/or a better economy). It wouldn’t take long for any society that decided to make lighting a political issue to come up with a reason why this was a big deal. Consider how parts of modern social justice have decided that video gaming is a mark of misogyny, rather than just a hobby like any other, or that futurism article Scott reviewed recently that decided that there were more white males in the optimistic and singularitarian futurist camps, and therefore believing in a good and/or singularitarian future must mark one as a
hereticEvil White Male.
Sure, lightning vs. thunder doesn’t obviously fit into an overarching narrative for us, because we haven’t seen it politicized. But couldn’t one just as easily imagine Stalin welcoming help on implementing the Five Year Plan better, because isn’t the important thing to build a worker’s paradise, and if Kantorovich can help out, he’s a Hero of the Soviet Union? Couldn’t one imagine a Christianity where bloody wars weren’t fought over whether the Communion turning into flesh and blood was literal or symbolic because Jesus didn’t specify, He just said to practice Communion? Anything can be politicized, and with disturbing ease.
It seems to me that the lightning and thunder example was chosen specifically because it isn’t a real world example. If he used an example that is more complicated like Judaism or a Guaranteed National Income then everyone would get sidetracked with debating the example and miss the point. I could mention here some obvious observable falsehoods regarding your examples, but that just falls into the trap. It is just easier in this case to stick to metaphors like lighting and the Emperor having no clothes in order to wrap our minds around the topic. A lot of things we hold as orthodox today will be proved wrong in the future, and debating the costs and benefits of a particular orthodoxy doesn’t really help people who find the flaws.
The problem with the last paragraph is, how do you coordinate that? The common knowledge has spread, some of us are ready to start talking about it, and you’re still in “hush you fools” mode. How are you distinguishing “safety in numbers” boldness from “cringeworthy edgelord” boldness?
The Deng and Zhao example is one possibility– you’ve got a group ready to come out of the woodwork when the lightning-and-thunder folks lose power.
Another possibility is that everything happens by degrees. If you can get a lot of people to test the lightning-and-thunder rules just a little bit, you can make it more socially acceptable and move the needle a little bit at a time without attracting too much attention from the authorities (and if they do try to crack down they’ll appear unreasonable). When the authorities make an example of an edgelord it often scares people away and moves the needle back in the other direction, so doing everything by whispers may be a better way to make progress.
The whisper network: also known as gossip. Many true things are gossiped about before they become common knowledge. Also many false things.
People who like to believe only verifiable things will avoid gossip, and then what happens?
Why is meta-level discussion of unspeakable truths such as this (as well as Aaronson and Graham) largely immune to the cudgel? If the effect is as strong as you suggest in the lightning example, wouldn’t meta-level discussion also be banned?
Also, worth noting for the sake of discursive continuity that this falls into the category of cognitohazard discussions.
I mean, under Stalin, it sure wouldn’t be. The fact that most Americans believe in the notion of free speech — by which here I mean the words “free speech”, though not necessarily much of the actual idea — may play a role; explicitly arguing against it, at least, may look bad. But I think the bigger explanations are: There’s no central authority doing this, just a popular movement, which relies on people’s enthusiasm; and the more levels of indirection, the less enthused people are going to be about going after it. And then on top of that, in many circles the core of this movement just isn’t large enough to accomplish what it’s doing alone, instead relying on popular support from people on its periphery, so it has to be able to convince them, too. (And then on top of that, in some circles it has to get not just people on its periphery, but people actually in the general population, limiting it even further.)
It isn’t immune. See t mes wielding his cudgel below.
Exactly. “Dog whistle” means “everyone’s smart enough not to say [banned thing] openly, so when you say [accepted thing that relates to banned thing] it’s as if you’d said [banned thing]”.
In some ways this whole post was about dog whistles on an overt level. Which I guess is ironic?
…at which point the formerly accepted thing is banned and the cycle starts all over again.
Every time I see someone reference “What You Can’t Say” I remember a progressive colleague, having been seen a link to the essay, saying “oh, so I guess Paul Graham wants to be a racist but is upset that he can’t say he’s a racist.”
I wasn’t being uncivil. Seems like a leap to call it cudgel wielding. I was just pointing out he might be wrong about which side is the thunder side and which is the lightning side.
This discussion does point out a secondary problem to dog whistles and whisper networks. Not only is the outgroup position not allowed to enter discourse on equal footing, the in group has a hard time legitimately attacking the outgroup position because the outgroup can always retreat with “no i wasnt really talking about that”. So the true side has a hard time winning once and for all regardless of which side of the fence it is on.
Like, OK, fine, you were just trying to talk about the object level things Scott might be implicitly discussing… but such things isn’t the topic here. And attempting to argue such things in this topic is… not really going to contribute to the cause of clear thinking, you know? Go discuss such things in another thread where it’s more relevant, or the open threads that aren’t culture-war-free. Talking about it here — and you’ve admitted, it’s not actually relevant to the point, so there’s no reason that here needs to be the place you talk about it — is just going to bring out tribalism in people and make the discussion worse.
(Also, if you’re confused about the response you’re getting here… remember that people will generally read your comments in light of Grice’s maxims. If you say something clearly irrelevant, people won’t just assume you’re spouting irrelevancies for some reason; they’ll assume you believe it to be relevant. You’re only going to cause confusion if you go around saying things that aren’t relevant without explicitly marking them as such — especially if they’re things that other people honestly do believe to be relevant.)
I did not concede it is not relevant to the point. Did Scott concede he had issues in mind himself? I don’t see my comments as inappropriate, off topic or impolite.
If your critcism is that I could have been more explicit in stating what I’m talking about… I see your point but thats kind of ironic in this context isn’t it?
Don’t troll.
You said your reply to my earlier comment here that the correctness of what particular examples Scott might have in mind does not bear on the epistemological point being made. Given that, what do you possibly expect to be gained from trying to discuss such particular examples here? Because there’s quite a bit to be lost — it’s going to make the whole discussion more mindkilling. Talking explicitly about examples is going to make people focus more on the examples than on the important point and tie the important point to the examples in their mind so that those who disagree with Scott will be more likely to dismiss the important epistemological point. There is a reason this post was written in the style that it was, and part of that is to keep people from dismissing the point out of hand based on (not actually relevant, but associated in their mind) examples. Don’t encourage such behavior!
I’m not saying being more explicit. (Well, I am saying be more explicit about what you consider relevant or irrelevant.) I’m saying this is a bad thread to talk about such things on, given that you have plenty of other options for talking about such things here on SSC.
I suggest taking unspeakable object level objects to the current OT.
@Sniffnoy
The ability to write these things in such a way that people don’t immediately figure out what it is ‘really’ about and them immediately either dismiss it as heresy or preach it as the orthodoxy.
I remember a while back there was a CGP Grey video along the lines of Scott’s Toxoplasma post, and at one point, he cuts the middle of the video and inserts something like “Stop. Whatever issue you think this video is about, it isn’t about that. Put that away” and I remember realizing that he had caught me mid-thought-forming-in-my-head and I felt ashamed for a moment, then realized he was right.
There’s very obviously, as you say, a reason why the post is structure in the way that it was. Anything enlightening on how?
A second reason is that someone who suspects the outgroup position might be correct will reasonably reject even correct arguments for the ingroup position on the grounds that he hasn’t had the opportunity to see if there are rebuttals. And defenders of the ingroup position will be reluctant to offer responses to the strongest outgroup arguments, for fear that some may be persuaded by them. The only people who can give convincing arguments for the ingroup position are people identified as heretics who happen to agree with it.
I’m thinking of a real example–the issue of innate racial differences and Thomas Sowell’s discussion of it in Ethnic America. A reasonable person observing the orthodox approach to the issue, which amounts to “we know there are no such differences and anyone who thinks there are should be shunned as a racist,” will reasonably suspect that the reason blacks earn less than whites is that they are less intelligent.
Sowell, being actually and obviously willing to offend orthodoxy, can present evidence–the success of West Indian immigrants–that is inconsistent with that view and be believed. It helps that he offers the same evidence in arguing against the other half of the orthodoxy–the claim that the real explanation is racism.
It’s not entirely immune. I was just looking through Paul Graham’s quote page, and I came across this:
I had my own reactions to Paul’s essay– on the whole I liked it but when I connected some dots I found some suggestions of things I strongly disliked– not so much in the essay as suggested by it.
– reaction to Paul Graham’s “What You Can’t Say”
I find the analogy between “being criticized for saying something” and the purges in Stalinist Russia to be ridiculous on its face. Log off now and then.
They weren’t just criticizing atheists, they were burning them at the stake.
And they aren’t just criticizing people now, they’re firing and blacklisting them.
Sorry that was I unclear. I was referring to this paragraph :
You might get fired, not hired or yelled at, sure. You’re not going to be shot or put in a gulag. We are not talking about atheist bloggers in Bangladesh here.
In various Western countries you can actually go to prison for saying the wrong thing. The US is the exception, for now, but even there you can have your head smashed with a bike lock by a masked college professor for taking part in a rally.
Should we wait until the Red Guards are rounding up people and putting them against the wall before saying that something is going wrong?
I like vvvvvv better :).
How many people are in prison in “various Western countries” for saying the wrong thing? I mean, I’m with you in liking the US version of free speech and opposing hate speech and blasphemy laws, but I can’t find any examples of people actually in prison by googling “people in prison for hate speech laws” and “people convicted of hate speech.”
And by all means criticize Clanton (who should be convicted) or anti-free speech groups more broadly. Feel free to say something is going wrong, but when when people like the Scotts compare it to Stalin’s USSR when doing so, I am much less likely to take their claims about it seriously.
I’ve seen face-palm retweets of British Hate Crime police, but I’d like some actual numbers on this too.
@qwints, Irving spent 13 months in prison in Austria for holocaust denial. That is, admittedly, the only recent case of that sort of thing I know of.
@Protagoras, thanks. I forgot about the bans on Nazi imagery and holocaust denial, and searching those leads to a few more cases.
@qwints
3,400 people arrested for offensive online comments last year in Britain alone. I’m not sure what sentences they received, though I know that at least one person was sentenced to 4 years in prison:
https://twitter.com/TheSafestSpace/status/919199085411811328
Luke Edwards, thanks. Your link led me to this report which was quite informative about the situation in the UK. There’s a lot of messiness here as threats, stalking (some of which would be illegal even in the US), ‘harassment’ and ‘offensive’ statements all seem to be covered in the same category. For example, I wouldn’t characterize a case where a person sent a picture of a knife and the statment that she would ‘get it like Jo Cox” as going to prison for saying the wrong thing. I would characterize the people punished for burning poppies that way, but those cases resulted in a 50 pound fine in one instance and having to talk to veterans in another. I’m against the arrests and punishment, but that’s not “going to prison”.
Ultimately, as the report above shows, it looks like there is no comprehensive data on how many people are imprisoned for saying the wrong thing.
Getting fired for your unacceptable opinions (or suspicion of having them) isn’t *as bad* as getting sent off to the gulag or burned at the stake, but it’s still pretty bad. And it still creates bad incentives.
If getting fired for your opinions is bad, not getting hired because of your race must be unimaginably terrible (since the former is much easier to disguise). But nevertheless I think it would be silly to compare the pre-Civil Rights Act United States to Soviet Russia.
I think the correct analogy there would be Nazi Germany, right? As you mention, the dynamics of race are substantially different from the dynamics of ideology.
Not getting hired costs you the time invested in a cover letter and an interview, and a modest bit of aggravation tempered by the fact that you probably didn’t expect to get any one particular job and don’t know why you didn’t get that specific one. Getting fired adds in the opportunity cost of the job you quit/turned down in favor of the one you took, possibly the cost of moving to a new home, and likely some lost investment in non-transferable skills, knowledge, and social capital. Plus a much greater hit to your sense of self-worth, because the job you got fired from was almost by definition the best job you thought you could get, and you had thought you had earned recognition as being worthy of that job.
Unless by “not being hired” you actually mean “blacklisted so cannot be hired anywhere“, getting fired is much, much worse. And blacklisting doesn’t fit your context or analogy.
Even without a blacklist, a lot of jobs require reference from your previous employer(s). If you come back with “I can’t get a reference because I was fired,” that is quite probably lead to your application being rejected on the spot.
Attempting to permanently discredit someone as one of the bad people you should never listen to, is not the same as honestly arguing with them.
Anyway, the important question isn’t, how badly are people hurt, but rather, to what extent is honest truth-seeking discouraged, and the resulting picture of the truth being distorted? Saying “oh but at least we didn’t kill anyone in the process” just isn’t much of a defense against the claim that you’ve given a lot of people a seriously bad epistemology.
The original Scott Aaronson post was I-swear-totally-not-about the Google memo and its fallout. Getting fired for expressing opinions is not quite like being purged, but it’s more like that than it’s like being criticized.
Another thing – I don’t think it took particularly much brains to figure out which matters to STFU about in Catholic Europe or Stalinist Russia. So the effect size of smartness on uncovering truths deemed dangerous seems small
There was a sequence, at least in the Spanish Inquisition and Stalinist Russia.
1. Declare a view (Judaism, pro-Tsarism) off limits and banish from Spain/to Siberia or kill anyone who expresses it
2. Realise that people occasionally lie about their beliefs, particularly if threatened by banishment or death. Require public affirmations of Christianity or loyalty to the new regime on the threat of banishment or death.
3. Realise that people can really lie about their beliefs. Start looking for subtle signs of a lack of belief in Christianity or Stalinism. On the threat, naturally, of banishment or death.
4. Realise that people might be communicating their beliefs in code. Accuse people based on your interpretation of their code, on the threat of banishment or death.
5. Say something that sounds vaguely like a code. Realise, possibly, that you probably should have stopped at step 1 as you are sent to the torturers or loaded on that truck heading East.
Is this actually true about the Inquisition, though? I’m not an expert myself, but I’ve seen the Deatheaters claim plenty of times that the Inquisition didn’t torture you until you confessed, but rather until youstopped confessing, which is very different. In fact, that would be very in line with allowing the sort of whisper networks Scott wants.
Based off half-remembered generalizations, I wouldn’t be surprised if that was a difference between the Papal and Spanish Inquisitions.
cf.
Edward Peters, Inquisition.
Henry Kamen, The Spanish Inquisition.
They did not routinely use torture. In fact, they used it less often than the secular courts, and only if they had solid evidence beforehand.
There seems to be a lot of misunderstanding here about how totalitarianism works. Totalitarian rulers really don’t care what people “really believe”–only that they demonstrate sufficient fear of saying what they really believe to convince the authorities that they’re no threat. In fact, one standard totalitarian technique is to force people to endorse absolutely ludicrous beliefs, thereby convincing everyone, not that the ludicrous belief is true, or even that everyone believes it, but rather that the authorities are so fearsome and all-powerful that everyone will say obviously ludicrous things to avoid challenging them.
The result is that while there’s a lot of minor disinformation, nobody is so foolish as to trust the government just because nobody contradicts it. On the contrary, the public tends to propagate all sorts of anti-government beliefs–mostly wild rumors and gossip–by communicating privately with family members and close, trusted friends. Everyone learns from a very early age how to toe the party line and spout the requisite approved drivel in public, and how to recognize with high precision exactly what level of frankness is safe in any particular private circumstance. (Since this is just about the most important survival skill of all in such a society, there’s naturally a great deal of energy devoted to teaching it.)
The vast majority of the population has no difficulty absorbing and mastering these skills, and the few who don’t are similar to those who can’t master basic social skills in open societies: compulsive rebels, hopeless misfits (perhaps of the SSC variety), and a few noble martyr types.
As for scientists, I’ve got bad news–they’re pretty much like everybody else. The vast majority of them are perfectly capable of mastering the basic life skills required of a totalitarian state, and doing their science in that context. All this stuff about science requiring unstinting iconoclastic curiosity and so on is charmingly idealistic, but that’s not even how science works in the free world. Science is a method, and clever, creative, technically competent people who are also good at rigorously following a method can be very good at science–as well as at using their basic social/survival skills to direct their scientific research in harmless ways, whether the danger at hand is arrest by the secret police or just rejection by peer reviewers.
When did you find out? In Stalinst Russia you found out after a purge…. Oh, everyone who was saying X for the last 3 years suddenly disappeared? Man am I lucky my girlfriend/pastor/professor didn’t turn me in…. yet.
It’s the nature of the criticism. Not the mere fact of it.
Replying to you and Sniffnoy.
But it’s not the same type of criticism. Stalin killed or exiled everyone who could possibly be a threat to Stalin without caring about type I error. Many other members of the revolution,famously including Trotsky, are murdered, executed or exiled. It essentially had nothing to do with orthodoxy or correct beliefs – the correct beliefs changed continuously and shamelessly as Orwell pointed out.
I’m inferring that the Scotts are referring to beliefs about differences between individuals and groups which have attracted vociferous criticism, economic consequences and even physical assault in a few cases (and not beliefs that have a reasonable likelihood of you actually being murdered or imprisoned if you express them). It’s equally true for a number of other beliefs that attract extreme opposition, such as certain religious or political beliefs that are unacceptable in certain contexts.
But there are plenty of contexts where one can express those kinds of views without any fear whatsoever. Moreover, there are contexts where voicing opposition to those views results in the same sort of consequences. I’m not talking about situations about Kerensky writing from exile, I mean that there are people with a large public profile enjoying economic and social success while they loudly proclaim these allegedly “unacceptable beliefs.”
I really don’t think that losing the ability to pay your bills and most of your social connections is that much of a walk in the park.
I really do think there’s a lot of space between “a walk in the park” and [ shot by the NKVD].
Maybe it’s time to rehabilitate Mussolini then, seeing as how all he did was force-feed dissidents enough castor oil to give them a bad case of the shits.
@天可汗
“all he did was force-feed dissidents enough castor oil to give them a bad case of the shits.”
Which falls into the category of “government infringes your rights” (same as gulags), not “other people exercise their god-given rights to freedom of association”. Also, see here.
This gets us back to the bubble issue. There are contexts where one can argue that AGW doesn’t exist or that men are smarter than women or that Obama was really born in Kenya. But there are groups where you can’t argue those things without serious penalties and where the members of those groups mostly limit their intellectual interaction to other members of them.
If the result of saying X is that members of group Y no longer consider you someone worth taking seriously, then the logic of the situation within group Y is pretty much as Scott described.
As a leftist, I should stop arguing and just let the libertarians convince everyone that life under corporate capitalism is essentially totalitarian.
Can you think of some point of reference that’s clearly better? Something where the members of the audience will all recognize it, understand that it’s a legitimate case of an inaccurate orthodoxy being enforced on people over correct knowledge, with consequences for the people who fail to at least pay lip service to the orthodoxy, which are not trivial, so people can understand that there’s real social force for the people involved, but the consequences aren’t so extreme as to offend anyone by comparison to consequences on modern issues?
Examples which are too perfect for any criticism often do not exist.
The Red Scare is the first thing that comes to mind.
I aspire to do better than “Not literally as bad as Stalinist Russia”. In fact, I think we have to do *very much better* than that for our civilization to survive.
The logic of the situation may be the same, even though the costs that can be inflicted are much less.
There is a thin line between illustrating a principle with examples that differ greatly in valence, and The Worst Argument In The World.
One thing you’re not really addressing is how to avoid those whisper networks from spiraling into their own epistemic traps. The whole “and don’t go that far, because that’s silly” stuff seems rather glossed over and a major issue. Underground whisper network are particularly prone to compounding bad claims. See for example hundreds of years of esoteric nonsense that leads to smart people getting all into the occult and terrible terrible means of finding knowledge and then sharing them with each other.
“Hey buddy, saying IQ is real will get you shunned badly by the other students and possibly sanctioned by the teachers. Also if you think that’s bad, wait till you hear about how global warming is fake, blacks are subhuman, and we should really be able to rape 6 year olds.”
Whisper networks seem particularly prone to turning into singularities of tribal epistemic closure because trust piggybacks and people have bad instincts on the whole when it comes to rationality and vigilance, even when they have good instincts for curiosity.
This seems really important. It is not a coincidence that very often the people who publically say “Lightning comes before thunder!” are very often awful people who you would legitimately shudder to be associated with.
I suspect the idea that any network like this has been healthy is wrong, though retrospectively the correct portions just shine brighter. The point of the post seems to be that they are, nonetheless, important enough to participate in and protect. In an optimistic view, the more correct portions slowly become mainstream while the dubious parts fall away under inspection.
To put it another way, expecting that all of your beliefs will be correct is a level of confidence which is harmful. Since the people who wield power aren’t the same people who doubt their beliefs, any network which remembers to doubt itself is pretty harmless. There’s no need to be a true believer in facts, they’ll be true regardless.
I think much of the association here is driven by the “say publicly” element, because people who openly say things which make it effectively impossible for them to be respected in polite society are very often people who are not concerned with being respected in polite society, who are very often unpleasant people.
Unfortunately, people can easily correlate that in their own minds with “think privately.”
But not always.
This is similar to the Roman Catholic justification for going after heretics: adopt slightly unbalanced doctrine X, and soon you’ll be believing destructive and obviously false Y.
I think you’re correct, and not just because of tribality, but because of selection against those holding opposing viewpoints simply because of safety concerns. The last person you would think of inviting to your whisper salon would be someone strongly holding the orthodox view, as they would be seen as the most likely to rat you out.
Yes, I thorougly agree. And it doesn’t even have to be all that secret. I mean, I got into alternative medicine because I had noticed that ob/gyns do not always use evidence-based practices. And because there is no way to ensure you get a doctor who does use evidence-based practices (because they all claim to and then don’t), the only solution is to stop seeing doctors and googling for your information, and the next thing you know you think vaccines are poison and apricot pits cure cancer.
I got out of that worldview (though I still agree establishment medicine has some really serious flaws) but I find it impossible to bring anyone with me. Trust piggybacks, like you say, and any study I can bring up which disproves the apricot-pit thing was always authored by a doctor or scientist who has some ties to Establishment Medicine, such as going to med school.
Basically as long as Establishment View can’t debate on an equal floor with Edgy View, then people are going to have a very hard time evaluating their different claims for truth or falsehood, and they’ll just grab Establishment Package or Edgy Package wholesale, because you can’t unpack them and compare contents very easily.
Yes, institutions that want to be trustworthy have to work to retain that trust. A lot of institutions seem to have forgotten this.
The apricot-pit thing can be interpreted game-theoretically. The institutions insist that thunder comes before lightning and that lightning is just the air reacting to the presence of the Thunder Devil after he makes thunder, and they’ve raised taxes on everyone over six feet tall under the assumption that they’re being stretched out by the Thunder Devil, and so on — so they’re catastrophically untrustworthy, they’re corrupt, and they aren’t acting in the best interest of the people. But they really don’t want people to believe that apricot pits cure cancer! So we’ll go all in on that and try to draw in anyone who pays attention to thunderstorms and anyone who’s over six feet tall, and hopefully they’ll realize why this is happening and try to prevent it by moderating their position.
In most cases, it’s an unconscious process, but the apricot-pit people would probably moderate if the institutions dropped the Thunder Devil stuff. In some cases, however, it’s an entirely conscious strategy. But these days I don’t think it would work.
The dog whistle is getting louder and louder… I think your position is wrong. Maybe the status quo isn’t dialed in perfectly but I think the evidence points to the “Truth” being closer to the mainstream consensus. I don’t have access to any information you don’t and I use the word “think” for a reason but your side is constructing narratives out of incomplete/ify data and engaging in storytelling as least as much as the other side.
I don’t want to lie and say I don’t have specific things in mind when writing this. But I think this post stands on its own as a generic claim about why white lies can be bad at the social level.
It does stand on its own just fine. Nevertheless, we still both know what the other is talking about (more or less). So consider it a critique from the other side that has pierced your whisper network. Maybe the thunder does come first for some of these unspeakable issues.
I think part of the function of whisper networks is to hold debates on these issues – that was kind of what I meant to point to with my Jerusalem example. You can’t trust any debate outside of a whisper network because you know one side has its hands tied behind its back, but a debate within a whisper network can actually be productive (in either direction).
Ideally, yes. But, that depends on the good debaters showing up to the whisper networks instead of steering clear of them, on people being sincere there instead of keeping one eye out for spies, on people recognizing that their interlocutors are sincere instead of just unwoke, and on a lot of other things.
And also, it depends on the whisper networks actually being able to produce good science. If you wanted to make an argument about evolution in the Middle Ages – well, you couldn’t, because the evidence wasn’t there. Even if you somehow knew exactly where to dig for fossils, your whisper network didn’t have the money to send out an expedition to East Africa. It’s the same thing if your forest band of radicals can’t afford to send out an expedition looking for Jerusalem.
@Evan P, was this truly the case in medieval Europe? I mean I know Darwin went to the Galapagos, but the evidence he cited included European animal stock and pigeon breeding and some basic stuff about the number of offspring a female animal can produce.
@Tracy W, sure, and you could run Mendel several centuries earlier if you had a good pea garden and some time. But from there you need to wave your hands and extrapolate a lot to get to natural history, especially before geology’s gotten off the ground.
(Pun unintentional.)
I totally agree. Maybe we should set up the first “great whisper debate” for those who are interested in amicable discourse. Would be fun experiment if the terms were to discuss on a dog whistle and subtext basis only.
Debates in public are, on the whole, much better than debates in private: e.g., Jensen vs. Flynn in public advanced science more than most private debates.
@Tracy W, Selective breeding tends to show that evolution could produce species, but in order for it to actually be the explanation for the species we see, the Earth has to be extremely old, which was not generally believed to be the case in the middle ages. Also, just recognizing that it is a possible explanation doesn’t on its own rule out other explanations. So the Galapagos stuff is extremely important because the geographical distribution of species makes sense on Darwin’s account, but is quite mysterious otherwise. Looking only at animals from one region of the world it is much harder to see conclusive evidence for evolution.
If you look at medieval or even Renaissance paintings of Biblical stories, or Greek-Roman myths, or drawings of exotic locations, they all tend to resemble the artist’s local environment in many details: not only in anthropic elements such as architecture and clothing styles, but also in natural elements such as plants, animals and general landscapes.
Before the Age of Sail, very few people traveled long distances, and therefore everybody imagined the world pretty much as their backyard. People with some education might have been vaguely aware that certain regions were warmer or colder, and might have vaguely heard of specific exotic animals, but nobody could really imagine the immense variety of lifeforms that existed on earth.
In the 18th-19th centuries as more and more people traveled, some of them, the Naturalists, started to notice such variety, and compiled extensive collections of accurate drawings, descriptions and preserved specimens. And they noticed that this variety was not random, but followed patterns, and therefore set their minds to make sense of these patterns, to find the underlying rule. And finally one of such Naturalists, Charles Darwin, found the rule.
Could have people come up with good arguments for evolution centuries before Darwin? In theory yes, in practice probably not. Even if there was sufficient evidence available, it was not salient enough for people to notice that there were even patterns to be explained.
Right. But that holds true even when you debate inside the whisper network. I find that when I debate edgy views, the people who hold them say, “Well, the only reason you could possibly say that is that you are brainwashed by the establishment!”‘ And of course, establishment people are likely to have trouble hearing the edgy views either, because their lizardbrain is saying “the only people who could possibly think that are TERRIBLE PEOPLE.”
I don’t agree. You couldn’t provide nearly as good evidence for evolution as we can now. But the essential insight isn’t the evidence, it’s the logic. Once one sees that it is clear that the evolutionary explanation is at least possible, is one way in which the world we observe could be explained.
Which is enough to undercut one of the strongest arguments for religion.
I can think of several things Scott might be talking about, not just one.
I can think of one thing that it’s probably not based on prior posts, but which this might look like a dog whistle for without that context.
This post isn’t about any one thing, though I have a couple of examples in mind.
If so, then why is it heresy to say otherwise?
Nobody is burned at stake, sent to the gulag or fired from a near-anagram of it for saying that the earth is flat, are they?
This does not mean that all heretic beliefs are correct, of course. Occult magic is really nonsense and Jerusalem does really exist, after all. But if the powers that be have to resort to censorship to defend their orthodoxy, then this is evidence that they probably don’t really have a good argument for it.
No, I don’t see that at all. There are loads of reasons why orthodoxy might engage in censorship besides that. For instance, the proof for their view might be extremely complex and difficult, while the price for being wrong might be very high. For instance, a doctor might lose his license for using some fringey treatment. The establishment does not want to argue him out of doing it, because he might not listen and in the meantime, he might be giving people bleach enemas and baking soda IV’s … people who are in no position to evaluate the effectiveness of this treatment.
The Catholic Church censored heresy, not because they didn’t think you could disprove it, but because they admitted that the proofs were difficult, and in the meantime ignorant people might come to believe it … and the cost was an eternity in hellfire. They sincerely believed the risk of contaminating ignorant people’s beliefs was *that high,* and therefore they couldn’t rely on argument, which often fails even when proof is strong. (E.g. flat earthers still exist.)
I’m sure you can easily come up with parallels about ignorant people being convinced by wrong arguments with dangerous results even today, and about whatever edgy views you’re thinking about right now.
A common reason is the position is aggressively antisocial. Generally speaking, nobody wants to hear a defense of slavery or pedophilia and it’s not because they are afraid of the deep truths that are to be uncovered.
I’m sure this was their rationalization, but in reality we know that the theological positions of the Pope and all his Cardinals were no better than those of any random raving mystic. And they must have known, at some level.
Today we can observe many objectively false beliefs which can cause serious harm if acted on. Most of these beliefs are not illegal or even particularly socially unacceptable. Think of anti-vax, or denial of the negative effects of tobacco, or alcohol, or drugs, and so on.
On the other hand, as far as I can tell, many factual beliefs that can get you “burned at stake” if publicly stated, are, in their steelmanned forms, at worst epistemically controversial and at best objectively true.
Or at least, if slam dunk arguments that debunk them exist, I’ve never heard of them. And the defense that these argument exists but they are too complicated and difficult to state sounds like an excuse if these arguments are in fact never stated. If the censors can’t explain why they hold certain beliefs, how can they be sure that they are not wrong? How can they be so sure that they are willing to go such great lengths to enforce the orthodoxy and suppress dissent?
My conclusion is that the censors don’t care about the truth, they care about power. As far as they know the orthodoxy could be false, but they know that they stand to lose if this becomes common knowledge, therefore since they can’t argue for the orthodoxy using the tools of rational discourse, they enforce it using coercion.
Arguments that people who disagree with us really, deep down, know that they’re wrong and we’re right, are rarely very good.
My argument is not that they know that their beliefs are objectively false, my claim is that they know that they can’t make a good case for their beliefs, thus they resort to censorship.
vV_Vv,
Prove it.
Claims to the effect of “People who disagree with me know, deep down, that they don’t have any good arguments” aren’t generally very convincing, either.
>Claims to the effect of “People who disagree with me know, deep down, that they don’t have any good arguments” aren’t generally very convincing, either.
I’ll disagree with this.
Consider alternate topics where factual support is a lot stronger – for example, global warming or evolution – they (or at least a very similar group) very vociferously argue those facts. The same is true on a variety of fairly questionable economic topics, where they at least perceive the facts to be on their side.
Strangely, that willingness to engage with facts vanishes on certain other topics.
“When the law’s on your side, pound the law. When the facts are on your side, pound the facts. Otherwise, pound the table.”
You’re going to have to get more explicit, because on all the issues I can think of you trying to darkly hint at (race, gender, sexuality, religion, whatever) both “sides” are very eager to cite empirical claims that support their position. You can argue that these are fake alternate universe facts, like with creation science or the like, but you seem to be explicitly saying they’re very different from that, and my own experience (as someone who has spent far to much time online yelling at people) is utterly different from that. Maybe it’s a filter bubble thing.
Mathias, my claim is that on topics like race and gender, they do not in fact appeal to any facts. For example, no one that I read correctly stated a claim of James Damore and then showed why it was incorrect.
Similarly for Charles Murray, or Bret Weinstein, or any of the others.
Or similarly, see the comments here: https://www.chrisstucchio.com/blog/2016/are_gays_or_guns_more_dangerous.html
Lots of criticism, but no empirics.
If you think I’m incorrect, can you actually link me to an article which a) correctly states a claim James Damore made and b) attempts to use data/theoretical argument/etc to refute *that argument* rather than attacking Damore or attempting to debunk a straw man?
@stuchhio, have you seen the responses linked here?
http://nymag.com/selectall/2017/08/some-scientific-arguments-james-damore-has-yet-to-respond-to.html
stucchio’s comment reminds me of something PZ Myers said in response to a comment on his blog on a post related to a culture war topic: “Your math is fine. It’s your humanity that is broken.”
To the credit of his commentariat, he received immediate pushback.
But you’re not attacking “white lies”; you’re attacking the idea that any claim, no matter how abhorrent and obviously false, should be unacceptable to publicly proclaim.
“Society should not have false beliefs” isn’t exactly controversial, since (as we all know) our society loves truth and welcomes honest criticism. “Society should not censure people with false beliefs, no matter how harmful they would be if implemented, no matter if people are actually implementing them” is super controversial even at the meta level.
Yes it is, for several reasons, and from several directions.
On the one hand, “Christianity provides enough benefits to its believers to outweigh the costs they might incur from it being false, if it is false” isn’t controversial, but what that translates to is “if X is false, society should still have X false belief”.
On the other hand, comrade, what is truth anyway?
It’s been argued in the comments here before that certain hypothesis shouldn’t be suggested even if true because it would give people justification for philosophies of superiority and inevitably lead to oppression or killing.
And questioning the Holy Trinity, even if it does not make any sense, would give people justification for philosophies of Satanism and will inevitably lead to sacrificing children to the devil.
what is “truth” anyway?
In Old English, “truth” or “troth” meant “faithfulness.” Hence, a “true friend” or lovers who pledged their troth to each other (became “betrothed”). It is the Germanic equivalent of the Latin word fides (faith), inasmuch as one must be faithful to something just as one must be true to something.
Whether Scott happens to be right on the object level on claims not discussed here doesn’t really have to do a lot with the more general harmfulness of this sort of thing…
I agree. The “general harmfulness of this sort of thing” was not the subject of my reply however.
I’m confused as to your position: you agree the behaviors under discussion are generally harmful, but in this case you still support them? I’d like to understand your reasoning on this…
I was speaking about some of the pet “unspeakable” topics in the ssc-sphere, not about a surface level reading of the post which I agree with in the same common sense way almost everyone will agree.
As someone who grew up in the Midwest and recently moved to Silicon Valley I found Scott’s post helpful. It feels like there are some subjects that are held very dogmatically and when SV gives statements about basing decisions off data it sends me looking for the data behind the dogma. Yet, I have received backlash for questioning the dogma in what I attempted to be a good faith discussion.
I read the whole post as Scott reflecting on this issue as a whole in a kind of meta level. Yes there are specific issues that have happened recently in SV that probably inspired this post. Yet this post is just as helpful to me in SV as it could be to someone who grew up in SV and moves to Small Town USA and is having to slowly (and awkwardly) figure out where the dogma is and what cannot be questioned.
Surely comedy plays a pivotal role here in providing a socially acceptable space to explore the edge of socially unacceptable ideas? You can often get away with obviously joking about something that you could never say in seriousness, and the more people hear the jokes the less taboo the topic becomes, until eventually it breaks out into common sense.
The problem is, going back to the thrust of the OP, is that being successful at comedy takes a very high degree of social skill. You have to be especially savvy when dealing with very controversial social issues. Chris Rock had a high degree of success riffing on the N-word…Michael Richards less so.
Comedy as practiced by actual comedians and broadcast to huge audiences is hard, but comedy as practiced by a group of friends making jokes like “hey, look, it’s the thunder” when a desert course accidentally arrives first is not hard.
Most people can probably think of examples in their lives where comedy has been used to obliquely approach a sensitive topic. I interpreted void_genesis as having meant this kind of low-key plausible deniability.
@CatCube
Chris Rock also has a trait that results in him getting the benefit of the doubt for ‘racial humor’ much more than a person who doesn’t have that trait.
In our society, on some topics the people who most clearly see a specific fault in the popular narrative due to the typical life experiences for their group, are also the people who get the least leeway in criticizing the narrative, directly or through humor.
Since people often judge prevalence by how many people speak out and often get offended and try to suppress claims that don’t fit the narrative, you can easily get self-reinforcing narrative + taboo combinations. So people can come to think something is false because they rarely hear about it. Then the assumption is often that the people who do talk about are lying and have nefarious goals, so most people don’t talk about it as to not be accused of being nefarious. This then leads people to conclude that it’s not a real issue as they hear little about it and see only a few antisocial people speak out (because the pro-social people tend to care a lot about being accused of being nefarious).
What also often happens is that society (self-)segregates into subgroups who each develop their own narrative + taboo combination, so then we get bubbles with their own realities.
PS. I don’t think that Michael Richards was actually riffing on the N-word. AFAIK he attacked loud audience members with racial slurs. That’s not ‘a bit.’
Knowing that is part of the “social savvy” that I was referring to.
And I think that Richards was under the impression that his attacks were “jokes.” Comedians going after audience members that offend them (hecklers, interruptions, etc.) can be pretty vicious. However, he tried to freestyle racial slurs and it (rightly) bit him. Daniel Tosh ran into a similar wall when somebody objected to a set on rape, and he made an extremely poor extemporaneous “joke” about the heckler getting raped.
@CatCube
Yeah, but my point is that a white person who is just as socially savvy as Chris Rock still doesn’t have the same ability as him to get away with certain jokes.
If we would wave a magic wand and make everyone equally imperfectly socially savvy, you’d still have people who don’t realize that certain jokes can only be made if you have a certain immutable trait. So you will have persons who make that joke while being oblivious that it can only be made by some people. Then if that person happens to have the right trait, he will get lucky that his obliviousness is not punished by society, while a person who is identical except for having the wrong trait, will get unlucky to have his obliviousness is punished by society. Neither of these people is any wiser than the other or did anything different, yet one gets punished and the other doesn’t.
So there is a fundamental imbalance here that is separate from a person’s social ability.
—
As for Richards, he himself said that:
That doesn’t sound like an attempt at humor, but rather extreme anger making someone use the most hurtful words he could come up with (which doesn’t necessitate believing that it’s right to refer to black people with the N-word, but merely the belief that it is going to be very hurtful to most of them, combined with ‘red mist’).
One thing that bothers me about this post is how the “at-risk thinkers” category blurs the line between “people who advance truth in a particular area” and “people who like to question received wisdom”. In my experience the two are largely orthogonal.
Many of the greatest scientists of [whatever we’re calling this period] were utterly orthodox. Many other great scientists– including some of those you cite– were way into the occult, or alchemy, or spiritualism, or any number of other weird and not-strongly-correlated-with-truth belief systems. In any era we can find plenty of thinkers who are geniuses in one respect and crackpots in another.
Being prone to defy conventional wisdom may be statistically helpful for achieving Great Discoveries in certain contexts, just because those tend to require being at the edge of the ideological bell curve. And certainly it’s good for societies to keep that kind of person around and not burn them at the stake. But if you try to parlay that into a judgement of “this kind of person will have lower-than-average expected distance from the truth in any given area”, then you might be disappointed. Selection bias is almost certainly at work here.
Scientists tend to get in trouble in proportion to how political they get. I like some politically active scientists (meaning scientists who talk to the media, basically) and dislike others. I shudder at the way many good men are ruined. But the problem isn’t the ‘system.’ That’s like having an avalanche fall on you and saying the problem is gravity. I would argue that suppression of political opinions is the essence of politics. This is life – brutal competition, with any cooperation that lasts being cooperation TO COMPETE BETTER. To abstain from this sort of thing, which is considered ‘icky’ by many in this area, is in the end to abstain from life.
Politics is war by other means. The answer to political problems is to get better at war. Scientists are often naive children on a battlefield, acting like their enemies are family or friends. They do not understand the essence of politics – that the other side seeks their destruction just as surely as if they were lobbing shells, they are merely restricted by a powerful protection racket. Each side seeks dominion for themselves and ruin or subjugation for their enemy, all the same.
Conspiracies can have utility, but sooner or later the blade needs to be wetted, literally or metaphorically. If there’s no way for you to bring your enemy to ruin, sooner or later he will find you and bring you down. This is not a question of truth against lies, but of people against other people with fundamentally different interests. The instant a person is saying something true, his statement is not just about truth but also about him. And the ‘about him’ part is the most salient part when someone is worried about being trampled into dust by this fellow and his compatriots. And everyone except his compatriots has that worry. Whether they recognize that or not, their instincts are not as idiotically naive as they are.
The question of how to be good at politics needs to be approached methodically, systematically. Operational security is surely some part, but nothing like the whole. ‘Rationalists’ and those adjacent need to learn how to fight in this realm effectively. They need to understand that the ’emotional’ side of arguments is not noise but signal, that that signal is coming from fairly well tuned evolved heuristics, and that embracing a value-system that does not emphasize caring about this sort of thing, caring about their own proliferation, means winking out of existence pretty quickly. The truth is a tool in this game of proliferation and annihilation, a means and not an end. Elevating truth in this naive fashion actually just condemns it to relative darkness. If you use truth as a hammer to smash your foes’ skulls, you will have great riches and forge many hammers. If you sit around worshiping the hammer, someone will come along and bash you with a rock, and in all likelihood the hammer will garner a great deal less respect.
TL;DR don’t avoid politics, git gud.
This objection comes up occasionally, and I think most here have heard it already. It doesn’t gain traction partly because to exhort people to be more dishonest in pursuing their interests when their interest is for everyone to be more honest is a bit paradoxical. How do you do that?
It’s a valid point but more cynical that you strictly need to be. Moloch can be kept at bay, but that needs work and everyone can’t be consuming social capital (defecting). It needs to be produced too. The modern world exists because people did.
I tried to re-read Foundation recently, and this reminded me of this quote, brilliant in its simplicity:
I think In Favor of Niceness, Community, and Civilization is relevant here.
Honesty and dishonesty really aren’t that important. It’s how you say it, not what you say. And it’s what you look like and what you have as much as it is how you say it. Trump didn’t win by lying – his lies probably hurt him moderately. If he told the truth in the same manner he told lies, he would be ahead. It is how he said things, not what he said. And then, what he looked like and what he had, what he could marshal as social proof.
Look, deep down everyone is a preening arrogant bastard. There are varying degrees of this, but everyone has it. If you were told – you’re an ugly worthless nothing, would that offend you? Why? Because some very significant part of you is not a truth-deducing and projecting machine, but wants to be a beautiful valuable important thing. Nerds don’t lack this essential human element, they are just often much worse at fulfilling it. They’ve got other things to concern them, and I would agree that a lot of those things are important, and a lot of people completely devote themselves to beautiful-valuable-important and lose out on the outside world. But clearly, beautiful-valuable-important remains VERY CENTRAL to the value-system of even nerdling humans.
Nerds will countersignal effort put towards beautiful-valuable-important, but while it is easy for people to say ‘Oh, it’s not that important to be beautiful..’ Essentially everyone feels something hurt inside them when they are called or considered ugly. People might say ‘oh, I don’t need to be important‘ but something inside them still hurts when they hear or realize that they are irrelevant.
I’m not saying that you should surrender to the value-structure of this society. I’m saying if you want to make something better, you sure as shit need to pay attention to the nature of value-structures and your own position in them, and you will need at least moderate success within this value-structure to move to create new and successful, lasting ones. This notion that you can ignore such childish and superficial things is actually just nonsensical. It implies not a defeat of the existing value-structure but a complete surrender to it.
What is the aesthetic of the future? Recently, this battle has turned out not necessarily to our advantage. The answer is not to retreat. There is nowhere to retreat. The answer is not to surrender, because in the long run success within this structure is not in our blood. The answer is to fight, and to build, within this value-structure because that is what now exists as the thing we can fight in, and then as success piles on success – fate willing – a value-structure that subtly and then not so subtly advantages us.
You care about this fight – caring about the degree to which you win is highly variable, but caring about losing is universal. Too much ground has been sacrificed by our forebears, who could not imagine losing and thought they were just raising their boot slightly off a poor helpless victim’s neck. The boot isn’t quite on the other neck yet, but we’re getting there. The first to feel it are those who are at the middle-bottom of the ruling coalition that now falters.
I don’t like the whole old, failing ruling coalition. I like some narrow parts of it very very very much. Those parts are the first to be sacrificed by its fall. I DESPISE those incipient coalitions that rise to take its place – they represent a bottomless downfall. The goal is not to reverse or restore the old ruling coalition. It is to recognize that the outside forces that seek to tear it down are not rescuers of those who struggled within the old ruling coalition, but enemies who seek the defeat and subjugation of all within that old ruling coalition. Luckily they are weak, only threats to the heirs of glory when they sit befuddled and blinded.
The old ruling coalition must have its leaders cast out, and proceed in a new direction. This can only be accomplished through politics. There is a feeling in the air, that those narrow parts of the old coalition that I mentioned earlier are waking up to the impending disaster. I want to push forward on this as hard as possible. This is where hope lies.
And if you’re on the autistic spectrum and will never be able to successfully bash anyone’s political skull in—or realize that your actions might be interpreted as attempts to do so—but will successfully prove many a math theorem (some of which might be interpreted as attempts to so bash)?
If you (general you) don’t realize that many things are really about power you are indeed stupid. If you don’t realize that some are not you are stupid as well.
Sadly the incentives are asymmetrical because PD type situations are a thing.
Then you need at least one trusted friend to help you navigate this stuff. No one person has all the talents necessary to handle the world; relying on one another is necessary. Parents, colleagues, and academic advisors often take on the role of warning naive brainy people “hey, don’t say X, phrase it like Y, otherwise you are inadvertently making a political statements.”
I find it curious that the essay didn’t say anything about the autism spectrum. I’m not someone that likes to armchair diagnose people, much less people that lived centuries ago, but when you see things like:
and
it makes you think that the essay should be thinking about a neurodivergence angle and how it fits in.
I was going to say “of course he talked about autism” but looking back he just said things that were obviously the description of autism and my mind put it together.
The autistic people will never figure out the unspoken rules that we aren’t allowed to talk about, especially when they are in the progress of changing.
Eh… autism certainly lends itself to a particular type of that, but I know plenty of neurotypical people with more curiosity than tact, too. I think it’s at least 50% culture.
99% of the time this kind of thinking will slowly corrode you to dust. But in the 1% rest it is vital.
I’d be interested to hear this argument and how it accounts for the longevity of disputative organisations like the British Parliament or the Swiss Cantons.
Funny then that they’ve managed to extract millions in funding, the support of public education, recognition and fame.
We can see this in the history of France and England. They were at each other’s throats for centuries but eventually one got the upper hand and brought the other down.
Or the UK and the USA: the Brits couldn’t bring the American Revolutionaries to heel so the Yankees destroyed the British state. Burnt down Big Ben, disposed the monarchy and lugged the Crown Jewels back to the Smithsonian.
Based on past performance I think an American President could console themselves with thoughts of their future lucrative public speaking career.
I know this is hyperbole, but the US did pursue a strong anticolonialist policy postwar, with the Suez Crisis as an archetypical example of the relationship between the two nations at that point.
And as any Brit or Frenchman will tell you: it ain’t over yet!
Anti-colonialism is hardly bringing your enemy down. Indeed, from an economic viewpoint, it’s probably beneficial for a country to lose its colonies.
As for “it ain’t over yet” that is of course true in and of itself but that way lies an un-disprovable hypothesis.
> Back to the Smithsonian
I just want to point out this particularly wry bit of ironic argument. To those who didn’t see it, look up the original funding source for the Smithsonian.
Yet, for some reason, the only Crown Jewel there is French.
The problem happens when you have something that’s both a political controversy, and also a question of fact whose answer matters.
Is Saddam really developing nukes that will threaten our safety? Do vaccines really cause autism? Is human action really changing the climate?
Those are factual questions, but they have a huge amount of political stuff tied up with them. The political struggle often overwhelms any attempt to answer the question of fact with logic or data, and we end up making really bad collective decisions as a result.
Stalin occasionally responded to direct challenges by intellectuals and artists in a non-lethal fashion.
Bulgakov, the author of “The Master and Margarita,” was a Soviet playwright who kept getting censored. He wrote a letter to Stalin in 1929 asking permission to emigrate. Stalin called him up and explained that he had to censor his works, but that he admired Bulgakov, so Stalin got Bulgakov a job as a theatrical director and kept him from getting arrested or fully purged throughout the 1930s until he died of natural causes in 1940.
It’s a weird story, but a small number of talented people with immense courage managed to challenge Stalin directly and survive. Even Stalin didn’t feel like being Stalin all the time, evidently.
That’s a fair point, but I think that if your survival strategy relies on Stalin feeling magnanimous that day, then you’re still basically screwed (on average).
Previously on LessWong.
(This is a great post and I’m in favor of it! It is much more than a rehash of the essay I’m linking. I just want to point people to prior art and maybe get them to read the rest of the sequences. Scott rewriting and expanding on them is a great good, but I don’t think he’ll get to all of them.)
The two essays appear to me to be entirely disjoint. Servetus’s views on the Trinity were not entangled with his science.
Section III of Scott’s essay seems pretty much identical to my link, except with less assumption that it’s being done intentionally. It is, in fact, specifically making the point that one’s views on the Trinity *are* entangled with one’s science, via one’s epistemology.
When I was about 7 I started questioning the orthodoxy of Santa Claus. By the time I was about 9 I had learned to stop discussing my beliefs. And when I was about 10 my parents confessed to me that, yes, it had all been a sham the whole time. I was an eldest child.
I find it hard to think of my 8 year old self as an edgelord though.
—-
Personal bugbear: saying such-and-such a person needs no introduction, and then introducing them right after that!
Galileo in this case. I understand that it is really difficult not to do it, but I just want to get this off my chest.
Galileo’s problem was in part that the Catholic Church was drifting away from science during his lifetime as part of the Counter-Reformation. Before the Reformation, the upper ranks of the hierarchy were intellectually elitist and didn’t much mind highbrow speculation about astronomy (e.g., Father Copernicus dedicated his 1543 book to the Pope).
But over the next 80 years, the Catholic Church decided to respond to the anti-elitism of the Protestant Reformation by moving in a very populist direction. Catholic art (e.g., Caravaggio, Bernini) became more melodramatic and less intellectual than during the Renaissance (e.g., Raphael painted the School of Athens on the pope’s apartment wall in the early 1500s, but this glorification of non-Christian scientists and philosophers was less in fashion during the 1600s.
Galileo got trapped by this drift in Italy away from scientific thinking. He had Cardinals who supported him, but they were getting fewer in number as the logic of the Counter-Reformation worked itself out.
In general, this tendency for authoritarian tendencies to become more extreme and thus pester scientists who formerly were given a pass is a common one. Jared Diamond, for example, did yeoman service to the conventional wisdom in the past, and has a good chance to make it to his grave without being subjected to a massive struggle session, but if he were a younger man he’d likely to suffer Watsoning at some point at the hands of the new Red Guard.
Even after some googling I’m having trouble understanding the verb Watsoning, care to enlighten me? What happened to Watson (I think he was tar and feathered from the context, but there are other possibilities)? Which Watson is it named after, there are a lot of them?
Edit: Thanks Evan, I had no idea that guy was still alive.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Watson#Avoid_Boring_People.2C_UK_book_tour_and_resignation
A big form of social control is via what I call the weak form of the Sapir-Whorf hypothesis (that vocabulary facilitates thought and lack of vocabulary retards it).
Actually, a big source of the friction was Bellarmino’s insistence on empirical evidence for geomobility vs. Galielo’s insistence that it be taken on faith. The Church, alas, was firmly aligned with what was then the scientific consensus, the “99%” of scientists who agrees that the objections to the dual motions of the earth were profoundly unanswerable, given what was known or assumed by natural philosophers at the time. They weren’t about to overturn all of physics just on the say-so of a jumped-up mathematician who had more epicycles in his model than Peuerbach’s then-current version of Ptolemy.
When Lembo, Galileo, and others observed the phases of Venus, that put paid to the Ptolemaic model and the Gilbertian model. (There were about nine models then in contention.) But astronomers then flocked to the Tychonic or the Ursine models because they not only matched the outputs of the Copernican model (being mathematically equivalent) but also fit the data better by explaining the lack of parallax and the lack of Coriolis effects.
If you think it’s easy to demonstrate that the earth possesses a dual motion, spinning like a top while careening like a dervish around the sun without leaving the Air and Moon behind and without all of us losing our balance and staggering around like a politician dodging a question, we’d all like to hear it. But remember: no appeals to authority, just whatever evidences available in the early 1600s.
+++
As for evolution of new species: as long as people thought the world was eternal, there was no reason to suppose its furnishings were not also eternal. Jews, Christians, and muslims might believe the world had a beginning in time, but the default philosophy in science was Aristotelianism, and that held that the world was eternal, or at best, cyclical. Certainly, there were no species known to the medievals that were not known to Aristotle. For that matter, there were none known to Darwin that were not known to Aristotle, with the exception of a) species in regions that Aristotle had not known, and b) finer distinctions of species that Aristotle had not made. No one will look for an explanation of the origin of species if they have never seen an example of a new species originating. Even so, Aquinas did make one passing comment in the Summa theologiae, that IF any new species should ever appear, it would do so through the powers inherent in matter from the beginning; i.e., through natural processes. This was a follow-up on Augustine’s concept of rationes: “reasons” embedded in nature for future unfoldings and developments, often taken as the embryo for the concept of evolution (originally: the unrolling of a scroll).
+++
Bruno was not an astronomer, and his interest in cosmology was only insofar as it supported his hermetic mysticism. Read his Ash Wednesday Supper, a Seven-Way “Dia”logue. He clearly does not understand astronomy and is even contemptuous of Copernicus.
One needn’t multiply entities by imagining some sort of “atmosphere” hostile to scientific curiosity when it is only necessary to imagine an atmosphere hostile to Bruno. Bruno was no more burned for his inchoate cosmology than Lavoisier was guillotined by the rationalists for his chemistry. Look up the cosmological thoughts of Nicholas of Cusa and what happened to him.
+++
My old history prof once cautioned us that when we studied the Battle of Salamis, we should do so in the expectation that the Persians might still win. IOW, you have to read history from pastward, and not looking back over your shoulder from the future.
A big difference between pre-modern Christendom and the Soviet Union was the latter was far more monolithic and politically centralized. A medieval thinker who was on the outs with, say, the Pope or the Dominicans could often find a principality with a friendly monarch who would hire him as court librarian or who had a Franciscan monastery in his duchy where his cousin was the abbot. This meant that life was full of interest for the dissenter, since the winds of politics could send him on his travels once again, but it was a lot less hopeless for a dissident than in an 8,000 mile wide superpower with armed borders to keep its subjects in.
Here’s my biggest problem with this whole idea:
Suppose I live in the antebellum South. I KNOW Slavery is an abhorrent institution. However, speaking out against it will get me lynched. I’m a public figure who is researching important things – say, about medicine and human biology – and I’m also frequently asked to justify slavery on racial / human biological grounds. If I refuse, I lose my ability to do good work. If I acquiesce, then a hundred and fifty years later, everyone remembers me as a horrible racist. Which do I do?
Move north.
The question of whether to actively support the edifice of lies is a different one from whether to passively avoid contradicting it. In my opinion, at least, a public intellectual or scientist has a duty not to promote claims they know to be false in their area of discourse. However, if you want to be a medical/biological researcher in the antebellum South but don’t think the time is ripe to overthrow slavery, I think the advice would be to be obscurantist about anything that would directly contradict the prevailing racial theories, and try not to get into situations where you have to directly make pronouncements on them.
Consider not caring about what people think about you a hundred and fifty years later.
You may also want to consider how well a “I was just following orders” defense will work out at your war crimes tribunal. In that parable, the turn around came much quicker than 150 years. So even morality and ethics aside, its not always clear cut.
That question boils down to “did my side win?”. If your side won, you’re scot-free. If your side lost, you’re doomed unless you can prove you were an active traitor to your side (and then you can still easily get treason as its own reward).
Seems to have turned out okay for the NKVD, and rather poorly for anyone who failed to cooperate with them.
If the NKVD are the Soviet secret police they purged themselves numerous times and two of the NKVD leaders, Yagoda and Yezhov, were killed in the Great Terror.
And cooperation didn’t save you from the NKVD.
Were they purged on the basis of the purgees doing something really bad during wartime? Or on some other basis, like their political reliability?
@Anonymous: in the Great Terror people were purged for all sorts of reasons. There were quotas. They’d torture people until they signed a blank piece of paper. And if you were an authority naturally you were known to the authorities.
Which means they actually did okay with regards to not being killed specifically for their war crimes, even if a few of them ended up dead for that. If the Soviets had lost the war (and were waging it against someone who likes victor’s justice trials, rather than the more straightforward Nazis), you can bet that
pretty much every single onethe vast majority of them that the victorious enemies caught would be found guilty.
EDIT: I actually went and checked.
86.3% conviction rate is pretty solid.
@Tracy W – Purged themselves, sure. Got held accountable at a war crimes trial? Not so much.
Nuremberg was a sick joke, with agents of the regime that invaded Finland and Poland sitting on the bench that convicted people of “crimes against peace” for invading Norway and Poland.
I agree. In fact, I would regard it as a sick joke even the USSR were not involved. I don’t object so much to the execution the top Nazis, as to calling it “justice”, as if it’s not a blatant case of vae victis.
Consider then how you think of yourself, that night.
Waffle.
“Oh, that’s outside the purview of my research.” “My participants aren’t demographically suited for that sort of comparison.” “I’m not focusing on that: instead I’m working on such-and-such.”
If you want to be the best possible antebellum professor in the South, with the most clout and research funding, yeah you’d probably have to toe the line, including making claims that we today would see as bad. But if you just want to be a decent researcher, make some progress in your field, and help people, keeping your head down should be enough to keep you off the radar (or whatever antebellum idiom is appropriate).
Drown people in details without saying any words they can write down without spelling mistakes.
In case of Kolmogorov, intellectual difference between him and ideology people was huge enough that he actually managed to make it dangerous for them to speak to him: when they tried to claim that materialistically there are no random events, he answered that the state guarantees randomness of distribution of prizes in the state lottery (it was a combination of bonds, a lottery, and a tax — purchase was obligatory — so this randomness guarantee was relevant to every person working in a city), and this randomness is good enough for his mathematical work and its industrial applications.
If you overestimate the threat and the necessity of the whisper network, you strengthen the authorities by retreating from public defiance. If there’s some social impulse to ban truths like “lightning comes before thunder”, the best thing to do is to confront it as early as possible, as long as you can get away with it. You can be on the lookout for a whisper network just in case, but the first thing is to make sure everyone knows the truth and proclaims it while they can. Maybe even if you don’t defeat the thunder-firsters outright, they’ll have to create their own bubble where the truth is banned, instead of spreading it to the rest of society.
But while some have suffered from Stalinist or religious oppression, we’re not likely to encounter anything that pervasive. What people actually want to avoid is some office worker coming in with a superior look and making annoying remarks like “You thunder/lighting-firster sheeple!”. They don’t care about orthodoxy, but they care about people who won’t shut up. If Alice and Bob go to thunder- and lightning-firster meetings, no one will object if they don’t make an issue of it.
You say that now. But when Eve comes in and starts gossiping about how she overheard Alice and Bob talking about their lightning-first beliefs, who gets punished… Eve or Alice and Bob?
By default, no one. If Eve goes out of her way to make a big deal out about it, maybe she should be reprimanded.
Why do you think that’s how it would be treated?
Outside of unusually dysfunctional environments, people aren’t that into sniffing out and persecuting heretics, they just want to go about their lives quietly.
I don’t think you meant to imply otherwise, but it might be worth pointing out that none of the thinkers you list were atheists (except maybe Vanini). Some of their “heresies” were positively religious, rather than doubt or skepticism. Your example of an atheist monk whisper network gives an incorrect picture. I don’t think this changes your point, of course. It just bothers me a bit to see a broader issue of religious liberty framed as religion versus atheism. Mormons, Quakers, Kurds, and peyote cultists have the same (maybe dubious) claim on Giordano Bruno that the New Atheists do.
This “whisper network” idea sounds great, but it suffers from some crippling issues.
First of all, despite being somewhat secret, it is still incredibly dangerous. A single bad actor who pushes the “defect” button on the whole thing — for any reason — can obtain the power to instantly destroy anyone and everyone who is desperately holding down “cooperate”. This means that the scientists who do choose participate in it would have to be either very brave, or very foolish. This shrinks down the pool of potential scientists quite dramatically.
Secondly, some topics of research are directly opposed to established doctrine; there’s just no way around it. If the Church says that the Sun goes around the Earth, and if you can never publish any research that states otherwise, then essentially the entire discipline of astronomy is now permanently shut down (plus or minus a few engineering applications). Same thing goes for evolution and biology. This problem is exacerbated by the fact that it’s very difficult to predict ahead of time which Church dogmas will lock humanity out of the next technological revolution, vs. the relatively harmless dogmas that can be safely skirted around. This gets even worse when you consider the fact that Church dogmas tend to fluctuate over time. The harmless research you’re doing today might well become heresy tomorrow.
Thirdly, take a look at the list of those persecuted scientists once again. Galileo. Bruno. Bacon. They have many things in common, and one of those things is, essentially, martyrdom. Today, we can still occasionally point to those people and say: “You see this ? This is why you don’t burn people at the stake for disagreeing with you”. Would we still have space travel and genetic engineering today if everyone on that list stayed quiet and minded their own business and maybe whispered a few forbidden words now and again ? Well… maybe we would, it’s hard to tell for certain… But the chances get a lot worse with every major scientist who chooses to play it safe.
This last issue, BTW, is the classic “tragedy of the commons” scenario. If every one of these scientists chose to maximize their own benefit, following a perfectly rational and sensible strategy, then our entire civilization would suffer dramatic losses. I realize this sounds cruel, but personally I’m glad that some of them chose to risk it all, and tossed the dice.
Three names across 400 years? And only two of them scientists? And one of those really a proto-scientist.
1. It was not the Church that said the Sun went around the Earth. It was the established science since before the time of Aristotle. The proofs were empirical and impressive. Geomobility, otoh, was based on religious faith (Pythagoreanism). The Church Fathers of old had implicitly absorbed this scientific consensus in their interpretation of scripture; and practice was not to deviate from the interpretations of the Fathers unless there was demonstration to the contrary, as Bellarmino wrote in his letter to Foscarino. So if the geostationary theory were falsified, then it would be legitimate to read the scriptures in question as metaphorical and admit that the old philosophers (and hence, the Church Fathers) had not understood them rather than to claim that what was clearly false was true. Thus, he told Galileo in their one-on-one that, while he could continue to teach Copernicanism as a mathematical model (“hypothesis” in the language of the time), he could not teach it yet as an established physical fact. Not without empirical evidence. Galileo agreed because he expected to have that empirical evidence Real Soon Now. It proved, however, frustratingly elusive.
2. Bruno was not a scientist. He was a hermitic mystic who liked to use scientific talk to sound highfalutin, much like a postmodern deconstructionist using topology. Read his Ash Wednesday Supper.
3. Bacon was a Franciscan friar in the early Middle Ages. The prohibition was actually laid on a colleague at his friary, but it was applied in general to all the friars. No publications outside the order without prior review and approval. Bacon’s illness and the imposition of other duties interfered; but the three works for which he is best known were written at the express personal request of the Pope, bypassing Bacon’s superiors; so there was clearly no general animus against his science. Further, nothing was done against his friends and mentors Robert Grosseteste (he of the scientific method, of optics, etc.) and Peter de Maricourt (rules of magnetism), so again, no general animus against science.
As we used to teach in problem-solving: a successful theory not only has to explain what happened, but also must explain what did not happen. If Bacon was “perseculted,” then why were not Grosseteste and Peter, who works were arguably more important, not also “persecuted”?
This is tangential to your point, but one thing that’s often missing from these discussions (including Scott’s post, unfortunately) is any attention paid to the arguments these people put forward for their beliefs, as apart from the beliefs themselves. We’re too quick to vindicate Bruno when Bruno had bad or Not Even Wrong reasons for his beliefs; we’re too quick to condemn the Inquisition when, as you show in your Ptolemaic Smackdown series, their scientific objections to heliocentrism were good ones. The worst of this is when we, for instance, celebrate Democritus’ atomism as if it has anything to do with modern atomic theory, or equate Lucretius’ clinamen with Brownian motion.
Scott quotes venture capitalist Paul Graham’s 2004 essay “What You Can’t Say,” which is an important exposition of why so much hatred is directed at cognitive dissidents:
“No one gets in trouble for saying that 2 + 2 is 5, or that people in Pittsburgh are ten feet tall. Such obviously false statements might be treated as jokes, or at worst as evidence of insanity, but they are not likely to make anyone mad. The statements that make people mad are the ones they worry might be believed. I suspect the statements that make people maddest are those they worry might be true.”
He goes on:
“When a politician says his opponent is mistaken, that’s a straightforward criticism, but when he attacks a statement as ‘divisive’ or ‘racially insensitive’ instead of arguing that it’s false, we should start paying attention. … Labels like that are probably the biggest external clue. If a statement is false, that’s the worst thing you can say about it. You don’t need to say that it’s heretical.”
Why discuss “divisive” topics? Graham offers threes reasons:
“Curiosity”;
“I don’t like the idea of being mistaken”;
“It’s good for the brain … Great work tends to grow out of ideas that others have overlooked, and no idea is so overlooked as one that’s unthinkable …”
But Graham doesn’t want his readers to sacrifice their fabulous careers over this. So, he advises, don’t say anything in the open. But then, again:
“The trouble with keeping your thoughts secret, though, is that you lose the advantages of discussion. Talking about an idea leads to more ideas. So the optimal plan, if you can manage it, is to have a few trusted friends you can speak openly to. This is not just a way to develop ideas; it’s also a good rule of thumb for choosing friends. The people you can say heretical things to without getting jumped on are also the most interesting to know.”
True. But oral discussions among a few refugees in the catacombs, while better than complete inanity, are hardly as good for the country as a whole as written discussions and public conferences.
Fortunately we have the Internet now and the persecution is mostly done by individuals, not the government, so you can be anonymous and still discuss controversial issues.
Unless you use your real name on the Internet, of course…
The only reason I don’t use my real name is that no one would take me seriously if they knew my owners call me “Rex, the overgrown Chihuahua”
This statement is itself obviously false; not all lies are created equal, and oftentimes the hereticality (from an orthodox point of view, dangerousness) of a lie is the most salient feature. Blood libel is no more false than astrology, but there are good reasons to respond to claims of blood libel with aggressive shaming or even censorship, while astrological claims merit at best an eye-roll (and not just because they are as obviously wrong as “people in Detroit are ten feet tall” – after all, plenty of laypersons do find astrology plausible.)
Magnificent steelmanning of anticlericalism.
You assume that we all agree that edgelording is an unavoidable trait in the truth-seeker. But edgelording doesn’t come from a desire to seek the truth, but from a desire to rub others noses in your superior smarts. (At least, that was my experience as a teenaged edgelord.)
There is a very important difference between carefully researching the LQ and discovering ‘huh, it turns out lightning *does* come before thunder’ and then moving on to something else, and standing on a park bench shouting ‘WAKE UP SHEEPLE! I ALONE HAVE DISCOVERED A TRUTH THAT YOU ARE ALL TO STUPID TO DISCOVER!’
I too experience curiousity as an intellectual itch, but that itch is entirely scratched by discovering the truth.
Correcting people who are wrong? That’s an entirely different itch (but sometimes a socially useful one!), and it’s misleading to imply they are the same, because the question is then: when should you correct someone who is wrong? Which is a more interesting and useful question, but one where the answer is less morally clear-cut.
How about a sense of irritation at bad arguments? Or terrible observational skills?
I sometimes have a feeling of “You people, you are better than this! There’s no way you should be arguing this sort of sloppy stuff! I know you’ve got a head on your shoulders, for goodness sake use it!”
@sconzey & Tracy W
How can you know whether you are right unless you have made your claim and given people an opportunity to shoot holes in the argument?
Because reality exists whether or not I have a winning argument in its favour.
What exists in your and my head is not ‘reality,’ it is a simplified model which can be more or less correct.
You still need a method for building up a good model. I don’t think that very many people are capable of doing that without building up a narrative and having people try to poke holes in it.
@Aajpe: I can’t even know then. The people shooting at my ideas might just not be that competent.
But some claims I’m pretty darn sure about.
Yes, that is in fact where the analogy breaks down.
You see, the reason thunder comes before lightning is that lightning is the air’s response to the presence of the Thunder Devil. The Thunder Devil is angry. If we don’t keep the Thunder Devil at bay, he’ll destroy our entire country. Tall people are agents of the Thunder Devil; he pulls them up toward him because he likes them so much. So they have to pay punitive taxes, and if you and your friends see one on the street and beat him up, well, you know, I guess that’s “bad” and all but he did sort of deserve it for being in league with the Thunder Devil. And any town that has unusually many thunderstorms is in league with the Thunder Devil, so we’ll have to punish everyone in it, and anyone who disagrees is also in league with the Thunder Devil, and so on.
I think the question of whether thunder comes before lightning would be rather more important in this scenario than in the analogy as originally stated.
People seem to care about false beliefs in proportion to their connection to the rest of the associated belief-system. More people are emotionally invested in combating young-Earth creationism than are emotionally invested in combating astrology, because astrology is jabberwocky that doesn’t propagate through the belief-network and young-Earth creationism is jabberwocky that does. At the same time, you’ll face fewer penalties for disputing astrology in places where people tend to believe in it than for disputing young-Earth creationism in places where people tend to believe in that. And if you dispute that Kim Il-sung’s birth on Mt. Paektu caused a double rainbow to appear in the sky and winter to turn to spring and that his grandson controls the weather and doesn’t shit or piss, well…
“I too experience curiousity as an intellectual itch, but that itch is entirely scratched by discovering the truth.”
Oh, man, look at this guy who’s discovered the truth!
…sorry. But the way it works for me is I discover something that seems funny, and it bothers me, and then I feel sort of bad when it doesn’t fit into an existing paradigm, and then I wish I could ask other people about it, and then other people refuse to even acknowledge that it seems funny, and then I try shouting it, and then I end up accidentally crossing the border into edgelordship. I think a big part of this post is that if you could just discover all the forbidden truths and be done with it, that would be fine. It’s when you don’t know which things are true, or forbidden, or how true or forbidden they are, that it gets troubling.
Science advances because scientists share their results with each other and the world, their “truths” are tested and critiqued, and then they go back and search for better truths.
If one’s job is a doctor or policy maker or whatever, it seems like being able to communicate how some evidence base is guiding action is important to being able to take said actions. If truth matters at all, it seems like it has to be communicated in multiple arenas. There’s no real opt-out option that I see. Am I misunderstanding you?
If we’re all just quietly pursuing our own private truths and not speaking up about what we’re learning, I don’t see how society functions or significant problems get solved.
How about simple self-interest? If the people are using the wrong beliefs in a way that operates to your detriment? Say they’re denying your insurance claim for being hit by lightning because you should have heard it coming, or something. (yah, it’s a bit tortured, but I’m sure you can think of real-life heretical beliefs for which the orthodox belief is more naturally damaging).
I have a question. How do social norms form to begin with, how do they change and what sustains the equilibrium?
Our current days feel to me to be plagued by some social norms of religious-level conviction that are not most importantly wrong (in fact probably partly right), but more that they are coupled with a sort of holiness. Anyone who touches the holy grail must be destroyed-type situation.
These seem to come and fall. Most of Eastern-Europe has seemed to throw out Marxist orthodoxy quite easily and without much disruption. It seemed to only be perpetuated by the authority remaining in power. With a more religous orthodoxy this is slightly more decentralized I suppose. But still there must have been spheres of influence. Some countries, some areas (Florence, Athens) where the orthodoxy for a time didn’t reach.
If one where to take the whisper-network to Next-Level Whisper-network, could one perhaps create a place where the orthodoxy had no reach, and where truth-seeking could survive and generate memes until it figured out a way to overthrow or corrupt the religious authorities?
To find the Soviet era whisper network, you might like to check out science fiction of the time; e.g. by the Strugatsky brothers. Start with “Hard to be God”, then go on to “Monday begins on Saturday”; between them they contain much of this post.
I would just like to get on the record the premises of the argument as originally presented elsewhere
> It is OK to imprison and torture and kill people who are rude to figures in authority
> It is OK to imprison and torture and kill people who adhere to the wrong religious beliefs
> As long as you don’t to this to people only because of scientific beliefs it’s OK.
Worth pointing out too, it can be very hard to work out which are obscure scientific questions and which are politically sensitive matters. This is a fast moving target.
Finally, this is very costly. Darwin held off publishing Origin of Species for decades for fear of the reaction. Several of Nietzsche’s books were not published in his lifetime for the same reason.
Affirmative action would be very costly in an alternate universe where different groups had substantial genetic based differences which people pretended did not exist because of ideology. In that alternate universe, more people who were incompetent would be doing jobs they were not up to, with potentially high costs and even fatalities.
The degree to which this is true depends entirely on how widely/deeply implemented the affirmative action is. This is particularly true if we posit a third alternative universe where where different groups had substantial genetic based differences which people pretended did not exist because of ideology, but those groups also had a lengthy history of oppression that very clearly caused their descendents to suffer under various (economic/biochemical/social) disadvantages that in turn often interfere with the metrics used by society to identify/exploit/reward genuine ability even when contemporary oppression was not in play (which it sometimes still was).
Nope – not unless the metrics were broken and underpredicted performance drop due to oppression but oppression only caused underperformance on the metrics. You’d still get incompetents performing surgery.
For one, yes, the metrics are obviously broken. But since we’re only talking about a hypothetical alternative universe, let’s say for the sake of argument that they aren’t.
But let’s also assume that this universe contains a process that can significantly correct the oppression-related causes of underperformance (or, at least the non-biochemical ones), and also assume that access to it is the most central example of affirmative action. The system that implements this process has trouble identifying high-IQ/conscientious/etc people whose lives are cluttered up with poverty and intergenerational trauma and other consequences of oppression, but can educate those individuals into a high level of competence. In this alternate universe, failing to adjust for the costs of oppression will cause the system to pass over some candidates from the oppressed group who would take great advantage from the education and become highly competent in favor of someone from the non-oppressed group who would take moderate advantage from the education and become moderately competent, thereby using its resources less efficiently, creating a less talented pool of educated persons, and postponing the day when the history of oppression is distant enough to be ignored.
The metrics aren’t wrong though. They correlate with results for all groups.
You’re claiming that there’s some kind of oppression that could cause underperformance on any measurement used to predict future performance but at the same time doesn’t cause underperformance on the actual task. Of course, if that was the case you could simply add some kind of oppression bonus to the test and end up with a valid predictor – adding X points to an SAT score or subtracting Y seconds from a 40 yard dash time. Here’s the problem though – it doesn’t work. The metrics track performance across all groups and they are consistent in predictive power across groups as well.
Not only do you have to believe in that insanity you also have to believe that this oppression-fueled underperformance causes metrics to turn up results that are random for the oppressed group – otherwise the “add X points to the results of the metric” would work – and it doesn’t.
No, they’re not. A broken metric is one that fails to predict performance – not one that turns up results you don’t like.
The SAT is only one small component of the relevant metrics, though. Assuming it is accurate (and I have no particular reason to think it isn’t), that still leaves you with grades, “extracurriculars,” how much your high school guidance counselor likes you, and all of the innumerable other factors that separates, say, rich suburbanites who do SAT-prep and send out fifty applications and do interviews and competently search for what few scholarships they need vs. the guys who would do great on the SAT if they took it but never did because none of the adults in their families had ever been to college or really gave that much of a shit plus they have that misdemeanor for pot instead of getting off with a warning and the local community college offers pretty good scholarships according to the guy who tabled at lunch last week.
And that’s just for college! For most jobs it boils down to nothing more or less than credentialism, nepotism, and how personable you are to the person hiring. It’s all a very obvious joke.
If you imagine education a flat and consistent benefit, a “+10 to skills,” then maybe you could disregard all that, say “yeah and their working-class families will tend to give them inferior working-class values and it is therefore rational to discriminate against them.” But I don’t think education works that way at all.
I get that you can’t help yourself but you again just made a testable (and really strange) prediction – that the metric underrates performance for “oppressed” groups but the outcomes it’s intended to predict show no such difference. Somehow all these differences that lower MCAT scores don’t reduce performance as a doctor – this might be true in some hypothetical world but in this world there’s a linear relationship between MCAT scores and medical malpractice committed.
You’re claiming that oppression has this weird effect of only suppressing metrics that are used to predict performance while not actually suppressing performance. It’s magical thinking.
The cost of Affirmative Action is independent of whether or not the differences are based in genetics. If racial differences are entirely the result of culture, that means something for our future and what’s possible, but it still means that Affirmative Action is imposing a cost on employers and more-qualified workers in this universe.
This might very well be my first comment on this site, and I fear it’s a rude comment, because I’m not going to address the post itself, but one of its premises, having to do with the list of scientists you offer. While I realize people mention the explanations you recite as evidence that the church* wasn’t “anti-science,” I suggest another way to think of those examples is that the church–and religion–are not *peculiarly* anti-science, or at least haven’t always or necessarily been so. That’s no defense for giving religious authorities the power to censor or punish thoughts, but it’s possible to use those examples of scientists to demonstrate a narrower point.
*Of course, once we get to Servetus, we can’t really use “the” church anymore. Not that we really could before, but with the reformation there were more institutions that lay claim to that title.
The Death of Stalin was a very entertaining comedy and I recommend it. Before I suggest that it could be a rich source of metaphors for discussing this sort of thing, Does anyone have any audiobook recommendations for someone who wants to know how historically-accurate it is?
This post is kind of empty, since it contains nothing about the magnitudes of the effects involved.
OK, you sketch out a mechanism by which “thunder comes before lightning” might have a corrosive effect on the whole truth-seeking enterprise, and you’ve used all the usual writers’ tricks to make it seem like a big big deal, but there isn’t actually any reason in your post that I should believe this is a significant effect. “Some people” will ask socially inconvenient questions and be silenced – how many? One person a century? How would I think about if this is going to be strong enough to matter?
The medieval Church was a far stronger and more significant reality-distortion than anything we’ve got going on today. Maybe we could think of that as an upper bound on the strength of these effects in today’s society. What was the ratio of scientists silenced to scientists that continued working unmolested in that period? How much was progress actually impeded? Anyone have any way of estimating that?
If we want another example of how bad the practical effects can get, we can look at the great leaps forward Soviet genetics took under Lysenkoism, as mentioned upthread.
Or modern social justice. Even if one were to assume that they’re right about all object-level issues, the attitude that their dogmas can be asserted rather than backed up with reason, and that anyone who disagrees is automatically evil rather than potentially honestly mistaken, is extremely corrosive to seeking truth. Even if they were entirely correct, getting in the habit of that kind of epistemic sloppiness would lead to mistakes down the line.
Who’s they? Beware of Out-group Homogeneity.
Your use of “reality-distortion” got me thinking because with my patients I sometimes talk about depression (or anxiety, say) as creating a kind of distortion field that skews thinking in particular ways. Depression scales (given as questionnaires to patients) are in some sense a way to measure the magnitude and scope of the distortion field.
So certain kinds of collectively-held dogmas, or authoritarian regimes, can also create distortion fields that can be measured. I was reading recently an instrument used by some international journalism group (can’t remember the source) to measure the magnitude of the distortion field around the media (how free is the press) in any given country… are journalists killed/jailed/fired for doing their jobs? what rights to free press are codified by the society’s laws? Does the government exert editorial control and through what means? and so on.
We might haggle over exactly what the scale should be if the issue is “free pursuit of science” or some other issue, but certainly we can imagine for the sake of conversation that we could identify some of the indicators of a distortion field around science. Is scientific consensus forbidden to be taught in schools (evolution, etc); is research data being suppressed in government reports; are scientists being jailed? The research instrument about freedom of the press shows a continuum of suppression and reading it you can pretty quickly see where one’s own country might fall on that spectrum.
To me, Scott’s post is valuable without providing the instrument that measures the magnitude of the distortion field because it captures some of the dynamics of how the distortion field is created, reproduced, and maybe undermined — regardless of the magnitude.
People’s actions have consequences: in extremely authoritarian regimes, those consequences may be lethal; in less authoritarian regimes, consequences may include loss of reputation or job. Political savvy or politeness/diplomacy might buffer some of the worst consequences in any regime, while being a jerk or simply politically naive is likely to subject one’s actions to the worst consequences available in that regime. Various kinds of wealth or privilege can also act as buffer.
It seems to me we can still have an interesting conversation about the dynamics of suppression without measuring its level, with the knowledge that different countries and times in history land in different spots on the spectrum.
IIa.
The Algernon argument at work.
Potentials tradeoffs for “I have the ability to challenge large, fundamental concepts” may include “I don’t have enough sense to not write a letter to Stalin criticizing his policies” or “I will endorse lunatic occultism to the extent that I invent new colors” or “I will also directly challenge my world’s largest and most powerful institution on its home turf.”
IIb.
This has always bugged me. Your implicit claim is “if not for the church, everyone in medieval society would have acted in a manner that I would find totally reasonable.” Whence the church and its disagreeable attitudes?
This is not mere hand-waving. It all had to come from somewhere. Even if you claim “The-Church-people developed a system of non-negotiable arbitrary beliefs, which non-The-Church-people would never have developed on their own. But all of the non-The-Church-people acquiesced to these beliefs arbitrarily,” you’ve just moved goalposts so to let society off the hook. Society is on the hook.
Moreover, the alternative scenario you propose is one not worth embracing. Arguendo, if not for The Church, the lay contemporaries of Bruno would have been entirely willing to update their worldview from “lights embedded in celestial spheres that orbit the earth” to the correct view of “other suns, around which other planets orbit, potentially inhabited by other life-forms.” What else would they have been willing to update? Refer to IIa. What would that look like on an individual level? What would that mean for society? My guess is it wouldn’t be all that great.
There are correct and incorrect timings with any paradigm. Consider the Second Vatican Council. It was a big surprise when it happened in the 1960’s, and it caused some definite upheaval. But that upheaval was peaceful. If it had happened in to 1560’s, there may have been civil war. Even if Gregory XVI had proposed such reforms in the 1860’s, the proper response would have been “Wait a bit, Father.”
I’m not even denying that the Church (in your examples) was acting to maintain its power and authority, for surely it was. But even this self-serving impulse is not necessarily bad/deplorable/the wrong thing. Society has inertia. Sudden changes in inertia cause problems. Resistance to these inertial changes is not even at the level of a Chesterton fence, because, it’s reasonable to expect that such resistance will someday be gone. It’s more like a Chesterton speed limit sign. Maybe “Chesterton speed limit sign” is the same thing as “externally-imposed epistemic humility.”
My competing hypothesis : the iconoclasts you cite lacked the ability to respond to Chesterton speed limit signs (neither implicit ones, nor explicit ones). Refer to IIa.
III/IV.
There is a certain kind of website which the SSC filters are really, really good at rejecting. As a psychiatrist, Scott knows exactly which one I’m thinking of. It’s a spectacular (and pernicious) whisper network. The vaccination opposition movement is a great example of a whisper network that attained enough mass to go public. A whisper network, in these cases, is exactly the wrong place to go if you want high-quality debate or to flee orthodoxy.
What you’re ultimately describing isn’t necessarily “truth-containing heterodoxy vs truth-denying orthodoxy.” What you’re describing is “competing orthodoxies, which may or may not contain truth.”
I feel like a lapsed skeptic for not thinking of global warming in this context until it came up. *does the lukewarmer’s cross*
I’m a Catholic, and I appreciate the distinction you are making, and think you’re being very fair and even-handed, even though I may disagree with you on some finer points.
I don’t think orthodoxy of a society can ever be quelled or suppressed. We just trade one orthodoxy for another. And any orthodoxy believes the old Catholic maxim that “error has no rights.” It seeks to crush all dissent.
In the west, we’re living under a strange humanistic progressive orthodoxy now. It purports not to believe in anything, except the cardinal sins of sexism, racism, climate change denialism, and failure to sufficiently celebrate homosexuality and transgenderism. It has its own liturgies, its own codex of forbidden literature, its own sacred tradition, its own rules of blasphemy.
I don’t think it’s possible to make a society that doesn’t seek to quash all heterodox thought. It might be possible in limited circumstances or for limited times, but as a more-or-less permanent state, it doesn’t work. I don’t buy the whole conservative argument that this was the case until the 1950’s when liberals took over. It as just a different orthodoxy that was extant before the modern progressive orthodoxy conquered all. Until after WW2, blacks, Catholics, Jews, Asians, etc. were second- or third-class citizens. As were anyone who didn’t pay lip service a sort of bland, patriotic protestant Christianity that didn’t actually require people to live in a manner that was virtuous or sacrifice anything for the common good.
I think that the Fallacy of Grey might be relevant here: “That which I cannot eliminate may be well worth reducing.”
Are you claiming that there is a sort of orthodoxy set point of human society, which we naturally regress to, even if the specific contents change, and that we cannot in the long run reduce the degree to which heterodox thinkers are persecuted? I’m not really sure how to get a handle on that question. I mean, I’d sooner be fired from my job than burnt at the stake or exiled to Siberia, so it certainly looks at a glance like current Universal Culture is better than Mediaeval Christendom or the USSR in that regard, but maybe we are persecuting a larger number of people for smaller deviations from orthodoxy, even if the punishment is typically less severe.
Sure, today it’s being fired from my job — which I would be, if my employer knew my thoughts on gay marriage.
In Canada, Catholic Priests are being fined for “hate speech” when teaching traditional Catholic sexual morality. I don’t think we’re far behind that in the US. I honestly think that in 10 years or so, parents who teach Catholic morality will have their kids taken away from them by the state, which in my opinion is worse than being executed for dissent. I’d gladly be executed if I could successfully raise my children as believing Catholics. And I’ll die, rifle in hand, before allowing the state to take my kids away for indoctrination.
Care to bet? I think the odds of even one case of judicially sustained removal in the US for religious instruction by married parents before 2028 are less than 1% as it would essentially require a revolution or coup. Custody cases are a different story, and courts have already barred religious instruction by one parent when it was a change from the child’s previous religious instruction.
If you care to stretch the range to 10-20 years, I’d take that wager. I did, in a weasely way say “10 years or so”. I’d be willing to put a hard cap on 10-20 years, however. I’d be willing to bet, in this range, $1000.
That being said, are either of us likely to be in contact in 20 years, and I’m not breaking anonymity for this. So it’s your prerogative to gauge my seriousness in this.
We’d need a trusted third party to hold it and resolve the funds or to use something like an ethereum contract. You’re right that the time scale precludes us actually making a bet, both because of the difficulty of finding a trusted repository and because the time value of the money exceeds the value of the bet. Oh well.
I’m making a note in a software calendar (interesting to see if that survives 20 years) to check 10/24/2037 to see if there’s been a case.
I’ll do the same.
On the off chance I’m still using the same calendar in 20 years, and this post still also exists, I’ll look it up.
How else would you describe the Texas child protection authorities taking several hundred children away from their mothers, including male infants, because they disapproved of the parents’ religious view (polygamy) and didn’t want it taught to the children?
It’s true that it was judicially sustained only in the lower court and reversed in the appeals court and the Supreme Court. Do you regard that series of events as sufficient to justify your claim?
We can still fight for a society that does this the least and fight the quashing that has the most harmful consequences.
Of course we can. But it’s best to know when you’re fighting the long defeat.
There’s a big problem with this post: we already have anonymous discussion fora. These are whisper networks free from the disadvantages of their hypothesized medieval counterparts, in that they are large and can contain vigorous debate; they can even be used to co-ordinate large-scale actions that would be socially or legally unacceptable.
And yet 4chan, Dark Web fora etc – although they can be interesting – do not actually resemble the virtuous whisper network you describe. Instead, they are predictably filled with pedophiles, anti-semites, conspiracy theorists, trolls and outright con artists, all egging each other on to ever-greater fits of stupidity.
The only topic I can think of that actually sort of fits this “whisper network” description is drug use; drug users are actually pretty good at coordinating and sharing information. But to say that drugs should be legal, and even to share information on them, is perfectly legal (and indeed quite popular in liberal circles!) Drug users only make use of the whisper network because it provides an avenue for selling and purchasing drugs; using it to share information is a side benefit.
EDIT: one might also claim that these modern whisper networks are used to share the forbidden truth that SJWs totally suck, man. But again, this is not actually forbidden: hey, everyone, large portions of the SJ community are terrible people! They suck! See, nobody cares.
There’s very little discussion – even to refute them – of the supposed “forbidden truths” that some rationalists tend to darkly hint at, like enpr naq VD (nf bccbfrq gb trarevp “juvgrf ner gur orfg enu” enpvfz), fbpvrgl crefrphgrf crqbcuvyrf varcgyl naq sne gbb zhpu, aEk, Rhtravpf vfa’g arprffnevyl onq, zra unir uvture VD inevnapr, rirelbar fubhyq or ov, aba-ercebqhpgvir vaprfg vf zbenyyl npprcgnoyr, vasnagvpvqr vf Bx orpnhfr nobegvba, etc etc.
@MugaSofer
You seem to be cherry picking. Why 4chan and not SSC?
Because the gardener rather dislikes the anonymi.
He asks for a consistent identity; without insistence on a single consistent identity, or any links from that identity (identities) to any identity used in a different context.
People who are integrated into society tend to actively desire to believe orthodoxy and disbelieve heresy.
I think “whisper network” is fundamentally different from “open forum which happens to be anonymous” for exactly this reason.
One of the things I was thinking of was sexual harassment whisper networks, where as long as they’re actually done informally they seem to be pretty good, but where passing an official list around seems to be going worse. My guess is if there was a 4chan like “Accuse People Of Sexual Harassment Forum” it would go terribly, because the informal networks allow reputation as well as secrecy. If your boss tells you someone in the workplace is a sexual harasser, that means something, and you can have a reasonable conversation about it.
Getting four major things right (heliocentrism, evolution from apes, laws of physics run the universe, no gods or divine interventions into our reality) seems a whole lot like clear thinking and cleverness, not like getting things right by chance.
Now, sure, heliocentrism was rising in evidence, physicalism lets you derive the lack of intervening gods very nearly by deduction, and physicalism is also a huge hint that points you towards looking at the evidence for evolution. But still! Each conclusion, taken on its own, requires a lot of observational evidence, but when you notice the logical links between them, the amount of looking you need to do is dramatically reduced. That’s important.
Not to keep flogging the Galileo horse, but he also deliberately picked the strawman version of geocentrism in his book, plus he got into a pissing match with a Jesuit mathematician over the reason for the tides: Jesuit says it’s the moon, Galileo calls him five kinds of donkey for this – because Galileo was using the tides as one of his ‘proofs’ for heliocentrism, via the motion of the earth, and if that claim was shown to be false then a leg was knocked from under his theory.
Galileo was not all about the pure true science, he was a gloryhound as well and every bit as invested in ignoring inconvenient facts when they didn’t support his theory. But we don’t hear so much about the part where he’s wrong as we do about the story of eppur si muove.
And Galileo really wasn’t the brave challenger of religion or proto-atheist that some would like to make him out to be; ironically, in view of the trouble he got into, he probably was the kind of conventional believer of that day and our own, who vaguely assented to most things, didn’t feel particularly troubled by religious doubts, considered himself “I’m not perfect but hey I’m a good guy” and expected to end up in The Good Place. His two illegitimate daughters became nuns, and the 90s book by Davina Sobel has a selection of the letters sent to Galileo by his daughter Sister Maria Celeste.
Please note this, from the New York Times review of the book, which is the point I made in my long comment:
You see? The real reason Bruno was burned was not his “many heresies and blasphemies”, it was for heliocentrism. That’s the attitude of today, because the secular citizens of today who have little to no care for religion and which has little power or effect in their lives can’t conceive of it actually mattering, so the real reason must be something else – and for moderns, nourished on the myth of Science Versus Religion, that something else has to be science. That people back then might not have particularly cared tuppence if the sun went round the earth or the earth went round the moon but passionately cared if Christ was the Son of God – no, they can’t think themselves back into that mindset. They can imagine intelligent people like themselves back then, and if they are like themselves they cannot really believe all that nonsense, but with a cynical attitude that of course the peasants and rubes believe all that and it’s useful to pretend to believe it, but it’s only a show. So if you have an enemy you get rid of them by appealing to something the peasants and rubes can understand, and you pretend they said something false about God – that there is no God and so it is impossible to say something false about a non-existent entity – well, the simple folk can’t handle that truth, so it’s convenient to use it as an excuse.
Let’s say they’re all true, let’s accept every excuse we’re given and accept the Church never burned anybody just for researching science.
You didn’t really expect me to let this one go, did you?
This is part of what pisses me the hell off (to use the cool, rational, technical term for my reaction) about the whole “The Church hates Science, boo hiss” attitude when recounting how the Inquisition Burned Scientists Bedtime Tales for New Young Atheists. No, the Church hates heresy, boo hiss. But (hardly anybody) nobody nowadays cares about heresy, everybody knows that religion is either bunk or Vague Therapeutic Deity Presence. So that can’t have been the “real” reason for burning “heretics”, ergo they must all have been free-thinking scientists!
Imagine you are a member of the Well-Regarded Respectable Institute For Really Good Physics, and you guys have just voted to throw out a kook who has tried to sell you all on a perpetual motion machine that runs on room temperature cold fusion. A friend of a friend comes up to you at a party and asks “So, what’s the story with Maverick Thinker and why did he get the boot?”
You explain why and what.
“Yeah, but come on”, the other person persists. “What’s the real story? Why was he really kicked out?
“Because his so-called theory violated the laws of physics! He was a nutjob!”
“Oh, nobody believes in those ‘laws’, right? We all know that. You can trust me – what’s the real reason?”
“No, that really is the real reason and by the way, yes we do too believe in the laws of physics”.
They wink and give you a dig in the ribs. “Ah, still spouting the official line, eh? I know how it is!”
Then they go off and four days later there’s a big social media post that goes viral and gets picked up by Vox and Slate and all the rest of them about how Maverick Thinker was kicked out of the Well-Regarded Respectable Institute For Really Good Physics because the girlfriend of the Head Guy left him for Maverick and Head Guy wanted his revenge.
And every time you try to explain the real reason, the person you are talking to winks and nods and goes “Sure, the party line, I realise you gotta toe it if you don’t want to be tossed out as well, but everyone knows the real reason it happened”.
How would you feel after that?
Giordano Bruno – oh man, if ever I wished there were such a thing as a time machine! I would love Neil deGrasse Tyson and Seth MacFarlane and Discover magazine to have their pet martyr brought forth in time. Because this is not a guy who would immediately rush to embrace astronomy and cosmology as pure true Science, this is a guy who would write something like The Secret. Would invoke “quantum” for why crystal healing works on vibrational levels. This guy would be Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop. This guy is not a proto-scientist.
But sure, shovel me up some more of those 18th century Protestant anti-Catholic polemics and 19th century atheism about how the ostensible reason for their condemnations (and not all of them were condemned; whether Bacon, a Franciscan friar, ever was put under house arrest or for how long is now debated, and there’s nothing to say he died in any other circumstances than as an ordinary member of a Franciscan chapter house. Also I am sure Calvin would charmed to find out that Reformation Zurich is lumped in with the Catholic Church as “all the one thing” – if Servetus was dumb enough to seek entry to Zurich, which was pretty much Calvin’s own personal theocracy, after arguing over theology with Calvin and sending him a book attacking Calvin’s doctrines, that’s not the fault of the Catholics) were not the real reasons, only excuses, but the real reasons were cunning priestcraft trying to hold on to temporal power and identifying SCIENCE!!! as the enemy that would break their hold of superstition and terror over the common man.
You want to know guys who never went near questions of religion and just got on with science?
COPERNICUS. Niklas “My brother’s a friar, my sister’s a nun, my uncle’s a bishop, and I have a church position myself” Koppernigk, whose system Galileo “borrowed” and “improved upon” (Galileo had rather a habit of doing that; I’m old enough to remember all the claims about Galileo that have since been quietly walked back on re: inventions and discoveries that were the property of other people). Did not end up hauled in front of the Dominicans to answer tricky questions because he wasn’t every bit as busy getting involved in politics, court shenanigans, and score-settling as he was in doing real science.
GREGOR MENDEL. Oh, hey, another Augustinian friar and abbot of his priory!
GEORGES LEMAITRE. Catholic priest and professor of physics at the Catholic University of Louvain.
Speaking of which, where do you think all that list of BOLD FREE-THINKERS AND CHALLENGERS OF ORTHODOXY got their educations? Who knew secular liberal arts colleges existed back then – oh wait, no, they didn’t; universities were under the patronage of the Church. The evil, science-hating Church.
You know where you’re going to find your conventional wisdom challenging, looking for trouble free-thinkers today? Not fighting the Church, nobody bothers with that (apart from the kooks who still believe the fairy stories and those who want to bend the perceived political power to their ends).
It’s the anti-vaxxers. The perpetual motion machine guys. The Time Cube manifesto. The “curators” of “cutting-edge wellness advice” on sites like Goop who will tell you to stick jade eggs into your vagina. They’re challenging orthodoxy all right – and the orthodoxy and power of today is Science, not the Church.
Does that make them real scientists, so?
I’m not sure what you’re disagreeing with. I *said* that they were burned for heresy and not for science.
Also, Copernicus published all his work posthumously, which hardly seems like a victory for “science was super-easy and unregulated in those days”.
It looks like Deiseach isn’t disagreeing with you, just attacking the usual Conflict Thesis. If anything, she’s just insisting that folks like Bruno dying were no loss to science anyway, which may be an implicit denial that your whisper networks would do any scientists any good, but it’s potentially a purely object-level disagreement—in other words, it may be true for scientists now, but wasn’t true back then.
“I’m not sure why Brutus is so upset at me. After all, I *said* he was an honourable man, didn’t I?”
She’s disagreeing with (among other things) your argument that the qualities that make good scientists good necessarily incline them to question the reigning orthodoxy. To this end, she puts forward three counterexamples: Copernicus, Mendel, and Lemaitre.
This’s an interesting counter – but, @Deiseach, I think you need better evidence. Lemaitre lived in the 1900’s, after the Catholic Church had ceased to be the reigning orthodoxy; and like Scott said, Copernicus published posthumously. To go with Mendel, I’d start with Nicholas of Cusa from whom Bruno lifted his astronomical theories?
Copernicus published all his work posthumously, which hardly seems like a victory for “science was super-easy and unregulated in those days”.
Which regulation was that?
1. It was the ridicule of the physicists that Copernicus feared. (He had already been satirized on the stage.) He said so in his preface.
2. He was encouraged to publish by his bishop and a cardinal friend.
3. Publication was posthumous because he was sickly and died before it saw print.
Regardless of anything else, there is one very important sense in which the Catholic Church and every other religion is anti-science: their promotion of faith as an ideal. Faith — believing, regardless of the evidence, what you desire to believe, or what you think you should believe, or what others say you must believe — is an anti-epistemic practice, a fundamentally dishonest way of thinking, and is anathema to free scientific inquiry.
That’s not how the virtue of fides is defined.
While this might be useful, I don’t think it is at all necessary. Useful in that “our” whisper network will be optimized for the things we desire, like providing a covert channel for discussions of forbidden subjects. But not necessary for the minimal task of ensuring that people stay clear of things that will get them fired or burned at the stake while leaving them free to pursue other intellectual pursuits. For that purpose, the enemy will build an adequate early-warning network for us, and it won’t have to whisper. Because this…
…is I think 90% wrong. The Church’s “accidental honey trap”, and Stalin’s, attracted and destroyed a very tiny minority of scientifically curious people. As do our society’s honey traps. The Church, and Stalin and Social Justice and all the rest, don’t carefully refrain from criticizing or correcting WrongThink until someone has crossed the hidden line and must then be irrevocably purged in some unpleasant way. They incorporate plenty of nonlethal warnings, which suffice to give almost everyone fair notice of what can and cannot be safely said and to do so without destroying people’s lives. Why would the Church want to destroy the life of a perfectly good scientist who could figure out how gunpowder works and so better destroy the heathens, when they can simply correct him instead?
So, yes, you can focus on the relative handful who didn’t get the message and blundered into something really ugly. But let’s take another contemporary example. The dismal quality of the romantic advice and guidance given to the nerdishly inclined in our society has been discussed here at length before, as has the involuntary celibacy that often results. And yet we very rarely actually see people being arrested because they didn’t know the true secret rules and believed the fake rules instead. What we see, are people who figure out from warnings that come well before “arrested for rape; your life is now over” that this is a subject that is not safe for them to deal with and they should instead go do great work in e.g. quantum computing.
The Church had Galileo et al, Stalin had Kantorovich, Google had Damore, and the way they treated those people was wrong. But that still leaves an awful lot of people who were “merely” silenced in a few specific areas and went on to e.g. develop almost all of the science and technology underlying the modern world, and I think mostly without the help of anyone’s whisper network.
It just accidentally created a honeytrap that attracted and destroyed scientifically curious people.
I’m going to dispute that they were scientifically curious people. The ones listed got into trouble for heresy and occultism and a lot of stuff that nowadays would be considered “woo” and would get them laughed out of many science-adjacent spaces if they went on there. Suppose Michael Servetus tried persuading the people over at Less Wrong 2.0 that God is a unity, not a trinity. How would he be received? What would the response be to him? “Gosh, what a scientifically-minded thinker” or “You are basing your theory on exploded notions”?
Servetus didn’t get into a fight with Calvin over the circulation of the blood, it was over the Trinity and the doctrine of predestination. Servetus could have been an atheist, but he wasn’t; he was every bit as much a religious believer as any Unitarian (of the original crop) or else he wouldn’t have bothered corresponding with Calvin. Nobody gets run out of town for thinking in the privacy of their own mind that standing for the anthem and saluting the flag is stupid primitive nationalist nonsense, but they go along with the crowd for the sake of peace. It’s the guys protesting over it that stir up the heated feelings.
There were plenty of scientifically-curious people who didn’t get into trouble with the Church, and plenty of religiously zealous believers who were as unhappy with the new trend of science (Luther wasn’t any too big a fan of heliocentrism either) who did. It’s too glib to make the equation that “got into trouble with the Church = scientifically curious, proto- or actual scientist, possible non-believer or atheist”.
One of the few good things about Neal Stephenson’s Baroque Cycle is that it does a good job of conveying how non-obvious it was that certain things would pay off and certain other things wouldn’t.
And then he goes and undermines the point by downplaying Newton’s wacky religious speculation. At least in what I’ve read so far.
One of the worst sins of historical fiction is treating its characters as basically just moderns. I have to give Stephenson a partial pass on this, since it was the very time and the very people through which our modern world was taking shape, but I still thought they had a little too easy a time accepting mechanistic, even atheistic ideas—Daniel being the most obvious example to my mind.
All his books after Snow Crash are about how much he likes MACTs — maybe theology is just too East Coast for him.
There’s no real subtext there though – by the end of the trilogy Daniel confesses to being a literal atheist.
It’s perfectly in line with actual historical development (if compressed) put into a single character. Going back before Waterhouse’s life – the Anglican Church was supposed to be just like the Latin Church but with an Archbishop appointed by the King. Unfortunately that turned out to not be a Schelling point so by Waterhouse’s time another had grown up – the Anglican Church wasn’t living up to doctrine and the superior holiness of the dissenters was justification for them to rule (an Anglican goes to a dissenter service with Waterhouse at one point and remarks that it’s all politics and Waterhouse replies it just sounds like religion to him). That wasn’t a Schelling point either though because once you open the door to religious entrepreneurship the dissenter church gets outflanked by men who are even holier than Jesus and God – at this point they’re atheists who are only sure of one thing – that they’re morally superior to you and that that moral superiority is why they should rule your country.
You had an interesting thesis above, but I don’t get this bit; are you saying Daniel considers himself one of these holier-than-thou I-deserve-to-rule atheists? Because that doesn’t sound like him at all. Actually, it doesn’t sound like any of the characters.
Stephenson writes about Puritans lots of times. Waterhouse and his clan don’t evolve in this direction but others do.
A lot of Stephenson’s villains tend to be holier-than-thou types with odd, idiosyncratic belief systems — not necessarily Puritan as such, but sharing some of the same mentality. Andrew Loeb in Cryptonomicon might be the purest example.
Believing in “woo” is just what scientific curiosity looked like back then. They are only seen as stupid now because a lot of people looked into it.
Think Newton and the “shoulder of giants” thing. Newton himself believed a lot of woo things like numerology and alchemy, because those things hadn’t been debunked yet by a bunch of giants.
Your alt-identities would be harder to spot if you ceased to use that unique shibboleth.
My alt is shnissugah, but I lost that password.
You mean you’re not the only other person here who uses “woo” as an euphemism for nonsense?
It’s a widely done thing in the skeptic community.
It’s not that unique is it? It’s associated with an unpleasant sort of pseudo-intellectual who wants to ridicule more than understand, but there are more than a few of those out there, it’s not one local individual’s coinage. It comes from the “skeptic” community, I think, the RationalWiki type fellows.
I stand possibly corrected.
I’m guessing Anonymous has HFARationalist in mind, who used it a lot and was recently banned. It would certainly be a sign it’s him, but it’s not nearly as conclusive as Sidles’ Spinoza stuff or “ratiocination.”
I literally put woo in human quote tags to make clear that I was quoting Deiseach. Maybe I should have put it in
blockquotetags instead.
I retract my accusation, and apologize.
Right, but that’s only because we’ve got an extra few centuries of evidence to firm up the walls between “science” and “woo”. Even Newton’s alchemy and biblical numerology were, at the time, perfectly reasonable things for a scientist to look into.
As to the broader point, the Catholic “honeytrap” caught people for reasons mostly orthogonal to scientific curiosity, but some people are scientifically curious and so some of them got caught. And those are the ones we remember, at least in contexts like this.
Is this true? After the high profile trials of Galileo and the other science-minded heretics, scientific research pretty much died in Italy and in all the other Catholic countries, with the exception of the highly anti-clerical revolutionary France. I don’t think it ever fully recovered.
As for Soviet science, sure, good math and rocket science, but severely underdeveloped in many other fields, not just in genetics where you would expect it given Lysenkoism.
The damages of socjus are yet to be seen. My guess is that the scientific and technological frontier will shift to Asia, while Europe and America will become gradually more backward.
Plenty of the people on this list seem to postdate Galileo.
After the high profile trials of Galileo and the other science-minded heretics, scientific research pretty much died in Italy and in all the other Catholic countries
Which other ones?
What heresy?
Late 1632. Leander Bandtius, Abbot of Dunisburgh, (and owner of a particularly fine telescope) notes a large red spot on Jupiter.
1636. In Harmonie Universelle, Fr. Marin Mersenne diagrams the construction of reflecting telescopes in configurations similar to the Gregorian and Cassegrain telescopes.
1637. Galileo Galilei publishes Dialogues Concerning Two New Sciences in Holland with the complicity of Cardinal Piccolomini (in whose palace he had begun work on the draft) The two sciences are strength of materials, in which he describes the square-cube law, and the physics of motion, in which he confirms De Soto’s law and Bradwardine’s medieval observations. He even uses Nicole d’Oresme’s graphical proof of the Mean Speed Theorem. Without attribution, of course.
1640. Jesuits Francesco Maria Grimaldi and Giovanni Battista Riccioli drop weights from the Torre di Asinelli in Bologna and time the fall using a pendulum. From this they calculates the acceleration due to gravity as g = 9.144 m/s². (The modern value is 9.80665 m/s².) Both men have craters named for them on the Moon for the excellent reason that they were the ones who named the lunar craters: one sector centers on Ptolemy, one on Copernicus, and a third on Tycho.
12 Mar 1641. In a letter dated, March 13, 1641, Vincenzo Renieri, a professor at the University of Pisa, reports to Galileo on experiments he conducted the day before in which he dropped balls from the Tower of Pisa. Renieri is an Olivetan monk, an order co-founded by one of the Piccolominis of Siena, and it was at Archbishop Piccolomini’s palace that Renieri met Galileo (1633). When Galileo dies next year, he will leave all his unfinished scientific work for Renieri to complete; but Renieri himself will die shortly after (1647). Galileo’s friend and biographer, Vincenzo Viviani, also a friend of Renieri, will ascribe the Tower of Pisa experiment to his master, starting a legend that lives to this day.
1651. Riccioli publishes his masterwork Almagestum novum. In one section, he presents both major theories — Copernican and Tychonic — and gives arguments for and against each one:
49 arguments in favor of Copernicanism, with rebuttals to each, and
77 arguments against Copernicanism, with rebuttals to each. There are two for which he can find no credible rebuttals: the apparent absence of stellar parallax and the apparent lack of Coriolis effects.
This is the book Galileo was supposed to write, weighing the pros and cons of each model.
1665. Riccioli publishes Astronomia Reformata (Reformed Astronomy), a condensed and updated version of the New Almagest. It incorporates Keplerian ellipses into the Tychonic model. It includes reports on Bandtius’ observation of the Great Red Spot, on the Jovian cloud belts disappearing and reappearing, on the appearance of Saturn’s rings from time to time. (Cassini was Riccioli’s student.)
1687. Newton presents his theory of Universal Gravitation. It’s hard for the Late Modern to grasp what a stunning achievement this is. Suddenly, everything makes sense! He does not use calculus to do this. The Principia is carefully structured in correct Aristotelian form, with axioms and deductive logic, to ensure that it is true scientia. There is one elegant solution to all the planets, to all the motions! (Copernicus had solved each planet sepatately; hence, each orbited a different center.) Kepler’s laws can be deduced from the principle. Finally! A simple, elegant reason why Kepler’s model ought to be true!
Just one problem; or rather two:
• There is still no obsrvable @#^$% parallax.
• There is still no observable *#^%$ Coriolis effect.
1728. Attempting to detect that old bugaboo, parallax, James Bradley detects instead stellar aberration in γ-Draconis (Phil. Trans. Royal Soc., 1729). The effect is small, and detectable only with special instruments, but it counts as a proof that the Earth is moving.
1744. After Bradley’s paper is translated into Italian, a “corrected” copy of Galileo’s Dialogue is printed in Italy. Not a word is changed, but the term “if” is inserted in various marginal topic headers. This would have been all that was necessary had the original recommendation of the Extensor been followed in the Galileo trial.
1758. Copernicanism is removed from the Index.
Jun-Sep, 1791. In a series of experiments, Giovanni Guglielmini, a professor of mathematics at the University of Bologna, drops weights from the Torre dei Asinelli in Bologna — the same tower used earlier by Riccioli and Grimaldi — and finds an eastward (and southward) deflection. Concerned with windage, he repeats the experiment down the center of the spiral staircase at the Instituto della Scienze and finds a 4 mm Coriolis deflection over a 29 m drop; thus providing direct empirical evidence of the rotation of the Earth.
1806. Giuseppi Calandrelli, director of the observatory at the Roman College publishes “Ozzervatione e riflessione sulla paralasse annua dall’alfa della Lira,” reporting parallax in α-Lyrae. This provides a simple direct observation of the revolution of the Earth.
1820. Giuseppe Settele, astronomy professor at the Sapienza (now the University of Rome) incorporates these findings into the second volume of his Elementa di Ottica e di Astronomia, and tells his colleague, Benedetto Olivieri (who is then Commissary of the Holy Office) that this provides the empirical demonstration requested by Bellarmino back in 1616. Olivieri agrees, and convinces the Office and Pope Pius VII.
12 Aug 1820. Although not enforced for many decaded, the injunction is now formally lifted.
But you’ll notice that scientific work even in astronomy did not stop in Italy, where key empirical discoveries were made.
That’s a pretty weak and I think untrue about Post Galileo Catholic Europe. Belgium, Northern Italy, the Catholic states and cantons of Germany and Switzerland, Austria, etc. Still contributed greatly to science. Since you specifically called out Revolutionary France as being anticlerical, lets take a look at Frenchmen after Galileo and begore the Revolution, Antoine Lavosier is considered by many to be the greatest chemist of all time and he was part of pre-revolutionary France, was a Catholic,and even died due to his associations with the nobility during the Revolution. Blaise Pascal was a Catholic Polymath as well as Descartes, all great French Catholic Scientists after Galileo and before the Revolution.
I’m retracting my claim.
I think it’s more appropriate to claim that the quality and quantity of scientific research output decreased in Italy and other Catholic countries, but I’m not sure if there was an explicit causal link with the Church’s censorship activities.
This has been pointed out I think, but to drive the point home, it seems like an error to equate “obsessional truth seeking” and “extreme curiosity” with “scientific virtue”. Being obsessed with something at the expense of everything else is usually unhealthy, even if that thing is truth, and being obsessed with finding the truth doesn’t actually mean you’re good at finding the truth.
On the contrary, I’d wager that, out of 10 truth-obsessed people, maybe 1, generously, will be a great scientist. The 9 other will be conspiracy theorists, crackpots and gurus. When you’re obsessed with finding the truth, it’s easy to assume that the truth is hidden, that everyone is deluded, and from there that the truth is *being kept* kidden, that everyone is *actively being* deluded.
As someone else pointed out, Bruno is an unintentionally good example of this: his scientific, astronomical work was not his own, but was in fact plagiarized (and poorly understood) from Nicholas of Cusa, who was never “punished” for his beliefs, and in fact died as the vicar general of the Papal States. Which means Bruno’s curiosity *only* lead to mystical nonsense. The Church in his case didn’t execute someone who happened to be a scientist, for reasons orthogonal to his science. They executed someone who was 100% a crackpot.
In a more general manner, what society doesn’t have some manner of orthodoxy? Even hypothetical, ideal societies have some orthodoxy; even micro-societies like say, the rationalist community, have their orthodoxy — the vast majority of the rationalists seem to take moral and aesthetic realism for granted, they know that “good” and “beautiful” are totally real and objective features of reality, and if we are reason sufficiently hard enough about them we will totally be able to determine what exactly they are! We can at least assure with very high certainty that truth is good, curiosity is a virtue, and freedom of speech is as sacred as it is vital!
There was a wacky ultra-right New Age type on Tumblr ages ago who’d post word salad about Agharta or whatever, and right when everyone started figuring he was trolling he was like “Aryans are immune to AIDS” and everyone was all “haha ok, troll” so he was like “no, really, there’s a mutation that confers immunity to HIV and it’s estimated that it’s most common in the Nordic countries” and I remembered that a year or so later and looked it up and it at least seemed from five minutes of reading to be in accord with the scientific consensus of the time.
And I know alt-med types who responded to contracting some disorder or other that their doctor told them nothing could be done about by sitting down, doing some alt-med research, coming up with something they figured would work, and actually, verifiably curing themselves.
But if you’re an extreme truth seeker, at some point you’ll probably start thinking things like “How do I know everyone is deluded? How do I know things are being kept hidden? How can I test this?”
Or, at least, if someone asks you these questions, then you’ll start querying yourself too. John Nash reportedly even doubted his delusions, which strikes me as a case of dedicated truth seeking.
Crackpots and conspiracy theorists often seem to lack that self-doubt aspect of truth seeking.
I wonder if the big five personality attribute of “openness” might be a corrective for the “obsessional” part of truth seeking. It seems to me there’s a difference between diligence/doggedness and epistemic closure.
I further wonder whether a person’s level of emotional reactivity is the major contributing factor to whether they can pursue “truth” in a rigorous but open-to-dissenting-views way or whether they cannot tolerate the emotional experience of dissenting views which then sends them deeper into epistemic closure. I suspect “hot-headed” folks may be more prone to “my way or the highway” kind of thinking, while it’s possible cooler minds can pursue a curiosity in a very persistent and curious way while still remaining open to multiple outcomes. Or another way to say this is that anxiety and fear impede learning, so a person who is driven more by fear than curiosity in their pursuit of truth is less likely to find truth.
This is just random theorizing without any particular reference to reality. Or maybe except the reality of my observing patients who I work with on these kinds of issues for their mental health.
And this is why societies which use authoritarian means to maintain orthodoxies usually rot and die over the long term, while open societies based on personal rights, social rights, and the autonomy of the epistemic sphere tend to flourish. Only the latter avoid the need to purge anyone who gets too clever and knowledgeable about the real world instead of about politics.
I had thought we knew this stuff. It’s really basic stuff.
Sounds like 1984’s “Brotherhood”, or Warhammer 40K’s Radical Inquisitors.
Newton certainly questioned the stars, but his questioning of the bible seems to have been sincerely limited to “how can I find even more hidden truth in this awesomely truthful document!”
I’ve got a cousin who is an actual Young Earth Creationist, with a successful scientific career. In a geology-adjacent field, even (soil hydrology).
And we’ve had a recent discussion on the extent to which people, even the clever rationalists here, can and do compartmentalize beliefs when matters of religion or politics get in the way of things they have to get right for scientific or otherwise professional reasons.
A distinction without a difference, perhaps. But, looking at the very long list of great scientists who nobody seems to have noticed questioning the religious or political orthodoxies of the societies they worked in, I think you may be greatly overestimating the extent to which a scientific mindset necessarily turns people into fearless/dangerous edgelords unless carefully guided otherwise.
Juxtaposed like that, it kind of makes sense. Newton examined the motions of the heavens and determined gravitational equations. Ultimately this is reducing the complexity of seemingly random or at least anomalous
observations down to mathematics, but it is also for hidden patterns that others overlook. I think it might not have been that wild a leap for him to go into prophecy and numerology.
The best you can do is have a Bruno who questions both, but is savvy enough to know which questions he can get away with saying out loud. And the real Bruno wasn’t that savvy.
Is it really much of an improvement to have someone who questions the stars and questions the Bible because he believes the Earth is ensouled and intelligent? Bruno was happy to use the Copernican system as a tool to elucidate his philosophy, but he was much more interested in Hermeticism and metaphysics than the physical cosmology of the solar system. He would not have much to discuss with deGrasse Tyson, alas!
Review of a translation of Bruno’s The Ash Wednesday Supper in which he sets forth his ideas and expounds on the Copernican theory:
From “The Ash Wednesday Supper”:
i.e. Bruno himself, as he came from Nola.
I think in a more repressive age, Newton’s Biblical research absolutely could have gotten him in trouble, the same way Bacon got in trouble for looking into “prophcies”
He kept his mouth shut, so why do you think it was safe in his time?
Also, he became a definite Arian heretic, and his refusal to take holy orders did get him into mild trouble. It would have been much worse if he hadn’t endorsed the 39 articles before he became a heretic.
It DID. He chose not to take Anglican holy orders at real cost to his career because he secretly sincerely believed in Arianism.
Another data point on scientific genius being orthogonal to heresy: Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz was at least as great a mathematician and theoretical physicist, while being an orthodox Lutheran who cared about reunification of the Church.
Nitpick: Leibniz very much cared about the reunification of the Church and was willing to go to bat for both Catholics and Lutherans on theological matters, but we don’t really know how orthodox he was. His philosophical beliefs were certainly really out there, and he had an affinity for the sort of mechanistic philosophy that’s hard to square with mainstream Christianity. There’s a great essay on Leibniz’s work to reunify the Church that discusses his religious beliefs at the beginning:
Given that Newton became a Professor of Mathematics anyway, I’m not sure his declining to take holy orders can really be said to have hindered his career..
But Young Earth Creationism is not enforced by the authorities. The problem is not so much having objectively wrong beliefs (although they can harm if you don’t compartmentalize them properly), but in the censorious environment which discourages truth-seeking in general.
Two issues are conflated here:
1. Censorship stifles free inquiry.
2. Hypocrisy about censorship makes it hard for the less savvy to know what’s off limits.
(1) was certainly present in medieval and Renaissance Christendom. But this post is about (2), and that was largely absent.
(2) was absent because the Church WASN’T hypocritical about heresy. It was proud it burned heretics. Unfettered free speech wasn’t a hypocritically praised value like among SJWs today–it wasn’t a medieval value at all. (The medieval university is best thought of as an oasis of LESS fettered free inquiry, not unfettered.)
The Church was very explicit on what was orthodoxy and what was heresy. They had ecumenical councils and an Inquisition about it–both with published proceedings. And an Index of Forbidden Books. They even told Galileo exactly what phrases to use if he wanted to pursue his research in peace. ‘Just call it “hypothetical” and we’ll leave you alone.’ That was the S.O.P. of the Inquisition: “Here’s your heresy; here’s *exactly* the verbal formula you need to say to recant it and be set free.”
Christendom had many, many failures. And this post is about a very interestingly subtle failure mode. Unfortunately for the value of the post, though, Christendom didn’t have this particular failure. Just lots of other ones.
If the story of Galileo is so simple, why can’t Inquisition apologists keep their story straight?
The story of Galileo isn’t simple. People write whole books on the Galileo controversy. Is anyone actually disputing that? I grant that there’s misinformation both ways, though.
Because history is curved. We’ve long passed the point at which Galileo disappears beneath the horizon, and is interred into mythology, with randomized memetic embellishments.
(Not that the Galileo story is simple, like Nick explains above. The bare bones, here, is of considerable length.)
I’m reminded of the logic puzzle with eye colors.
You know, the one where no one can see their own, everyone can see other people’s, everyone wants to find out their own so they can [insert action here], and where, assuming perfect rationality on the part of the participants, everyone does nothing for a while, followed by everyone with the relevant eye color doing [insert action here] at once.
I suspect a similar mechanism is at work when it comes to culture and bias. No one can see their own (status/bias), everyone can see other people’s, everyone wants to find out their own, and changing (culture/minds) tends to not go anywhere for a while and then shift relatively abruptly.
Common knowledge is a technical term.
What’s the value of a few people in respectable positions speaking out? Let’s say that none of these people are world class thinkers so the social cost of them being squashed isn’t too high. Plus, let’s add that these people have tenure which according to the official rules protect one against being fired for one’s beliefs. Finally, imagine that these rebels are on the autism spectrum and so care far less about being socially scorned than typical people do.
More tenured professors going the way of Jordan Peterson sounds net good. Keep in mind one of his core points is that the people who flipped out at him are a paper tiger. Demonstrating that creates common knowledge.
Here’s the thing to keep in mind with this post though – the host doesn’t want it demonstrated that the current anti-heresy forces are paper tigers (in the sense that they have significantly more power if you try to placate them than if you ridicule them) in a lot of cases – he’s specifically used this:
https://imgur.com/r/energy/up6yu
to make the point. He believes that even if a bunch of present orthodoxy is false (and even if he’d like the right to subtly question it) that it’s still good. This post is a way of encouraging an increase in the power of orthodoxy enforcement by way of discouraging open defiance of the orthodoxy.
You believe that Scott is writing this post to strategically and nefariously undermine dissent? I’m trying to wrap my head around that idea and why you would keep coming here if you think he’s not communicating in good faith.
This is the weirdest analogy for NeoGAF but somehow extremely appropriate.
I remember seeing a segment about Bruno in the new Cosmos series. They portrayed his view of an infinite universe as being factually correct, but as being divinely inspired. It was odd, and seemed counter to the point they were trying to make.
Adopting Copernican doctrine for Neoplatonic reasons hardly counts as an astronomical discovery, nor is pantheism equivalent to atheism.
Catholicism looking better and better compared to progressivism, eh? The trinity is almost perfectly calculated to not have real world implications and the Church was pretty good about getting dogma out of the way when it contradicted reality. Progs are the opposite. The stuff you can’t talk about is the most important stuff and they continually expand the areas where you’re not allowed to notice reality.
My favorite Catholic doctrine that’s calculated to not have real world implications is transubstantiation, where they’re like “this wine definitely actually becomes Christ’s blood, but still behaves in every way like wine”.
Mine’s the 1312 definition of the soul. 😉
You mean as the substantial form of a living thing? Heck, that goes back to Aristotle. And if you had paid attention in Greek or Latin class, it would be obvious on its face. “Anima” simply means “alive.” It’s not a “ghost in the machine,” a la Descartes and the Scientific Revolutionaries.
And transubstantiation is simply a logical complement to transformation. Everything we do wrt modern natural science has to do with forms — the weight, color, thickness, pH, etc. of things — but not with substance itself. It would be like examining a letter like “H” and determining simply from its physical shape and properties that it meant a breathy sound (as in English), a nasal sound (as in Russian), or the sound “mi” (as in Cherokee). That is, the form of the symbol does not determine its substance (or even that it has one: the markings may have been made at random by rainwater.) Hence, it is possible for
Forms to change without affecting the substance.
Substance to change without affecting the form.
This is all true. But don’t downplay the actual miracle involved: in transubstantiation, God is changing the substance without affecting the accidents one bit, which doesn’t (to my knowledge) otherwise occur in nature. Aristotelianism allows for the possibility of transubstantiation, but without revelation, we have no reason to suppose it would ever occur.
Indeed.
That’s the difference between a mature religion that has been around for thousands of years and a fairly novel secular religion that got caught into a holier-than-thou signaling spiral.
Catholicism does have a few beliefs that absolutely do have real-world implications: for instance, that it’s a sin to lend at interest; that the death penalty is required by divine justice; that any form of contraception is opposed to the natural law; that one may never break the moral law even to save lives; that error has no rights; that baptism is absolutely required for salvation … I could go on.
You may notice that these are some of the teachings that have changed over time. I suspect the reason is that a belief that has real-world consequences is the only kind anyone ever wants or needs to change. It costs a person nothing to agree that Mary was conceived without sin; there’s no possible way you could disprove it, so why not just say the church is right? If you’re the Vatican, though, and you’re making money off charging interest, you have a very strong interest to suddenly be inspired to change the definition of usury. Meanwhile there are good reasons why ethical people might have big problems accepting other bits of the moral law, because it isn’t just a matter of saying the right formula at no cost to you.
So, if the Church was so anti-science, either consciously or by inadvertently setting up honey traps for medieval edgelords, why is it that (a) all these people existed, and (b) Europe c. 1500 was one of the most advanced regions on Earth?
Prediction: every time Scott writes a post like this, or the Dark Ages one, or whatever, the number of Catholics in the comments section fervently correcting him goes up by 1. 😀
…the whole thesis of Part I of this post was that the Church wasn’t anti-science, and that was a myth.
In practice, “The Church inadvertently set up honey-traps for medieval scientists” should have pretty much the same stultifying effects as “The Church was anti-science.”
If Marxism was so anti-science, how come [list of great Soviet scientists]?
I’m not saying this is an overwhelmingly large problem that will prevent any progress at all. Just that it makes things worse. I think there was a pretty big upswing in science in Protestant countries after Protestantism, though I could be wrong.
Marxism’s a great example, actually. It wasn’t anti-science — in fact it thought of itself as having a scientific foundation, enthusiastically adopted the trappings of science, and made a point, at least in its Leninist manifestations, of sponsoring scientific institutions.
But that doesn’t mean it was necessarily friendly to any particular avenue of scientific inquiry. As much as it liked science, it couldn’t infringe on Marxist doctrine without compromising its own legitimacy, so right away there was this little separate magisterium that you couldn’t touch as a researcher. And the more totalizing it got, the bigger that magisterium became and the more toes you could step on as a scientist by researching the wrong things in the wrong ways.
Protestantism was more likely to be successful in areas with relatively stronger burghers and centralizing monarchs, and the most prominent country with both of these that remained Catholic, France, was scientifically very successful.
Changing attitudes towards censorship may have played a part here – the religious wars soured a lot of intellectuals on the desirability of everybody burning each other at the stake for being indexically heretical – but it’s not obvious that was stronger in Protestant contexts than Catholic ones, and Protestant states probably had more coercive capacity. Probably a more important role is that of state patronage in paying intellectuals to do things of immediate worldly importance – the Enlightenment’s temporal and geographic correspondence with mercantilism and absolutism is not coincidental.
(Robert Wuthnow’s excellent Communities of Discourse (pdf) does a comparative look at the rise of Protestantism, the Enlightenment, and Marxism, if you are into that kind of thing.)
That’s not a valid comparison, because:
(a) Scientists in Marxist countries have generally had little to do with their governments, whereas the people in the list I gave were all churchmen, in many cases quite high-ranking ones. If lots of Marxist countries had leaders and senior officials who were also enthusiastic scientists, the claim that Marxism is anti-science would become rather difficult to maintain.
(b) Christian Europe was the only part of the world where science as we know it took off. I guess you could argue that the rest of the world just had even more anti-science structures or something, but that just starts to look pretty circular and unfalsifiable. The analogy here, I guess, would be trying to claim that Marxism was anti-science if Marxist countries were producing far more scientific advances than non-Marxist ones.
I haven’t seen any evidence for a big upswing in science before the late 17th century. I suppose this is technically “after Protestantism”, but it’s sufficiently after Protestantism in most countries that I don’t think you can just assume that it’s the natural result of the dead weight of Rome being removed. Plus, Protestant countries of this period were every bit as ready to enforce doctrine orthodoxy as Catholic ones (or even more so — the Elizabethan and Stuart attempts to enforce religious orthodoxy were far more brutal and wide-ranging than the ones which prevailed in England before the Reformation, for example), which by your argument ought to mean that science wouldn’t take off in Protestant countries.
It is actually (a great example) – but of Goodheart’s law. It had to be hugely anti-science in practice since the justification for it was science (that and representing “the workers”). The Catholic Church didn’t because it didn’t base its claim to legitimacy on science.
Orthodoxies that claim legitimacy on the basis of being scientifically correct about specific claims are especially vulnerable to spiraling into very strong science denial.
Elite recruitment in Leninist states tended to be biased towards engineers, whose similarity to scientists can be played up or down depending on how you feel about engineers, Marxism, science, &c.
Well, I don’t think anyone’s ever claimed that Marxism is anti-engineering, regardless of its attitude towards other/proper (delete as you see fit) sciences.
Didn’t the Soviets end up purging the engineers as wreckers, too?
Who was paying their salary, living expenses, and/or research costs, if not their Marxist governments?
Not so, since we can expect most of them were genuine believers or had the good sense not to speak out.
When you’re talking about “truth seeking” and open-mindedness as a valuable trait which goes against orthodoxy (whether it is lightning-thunder, or religion, or stalinism), you argue that the problem is that certain valuable institutions which prize truth-seeking will be adversely affected because they produce more people than average who challenge the orthodoxy.
Isn’t the solution to this problem to have truth-seeking be taught in a more fundamental/universal institution? The orthodoxy values the truth-seeking trait, so they wouldn’t oppose teaching it more widely – but that creates the foundation for a generational shift where the orthodox false belief will no longer hold any sway.
What I’m talking about is teaching the traits of inquisitiveness, truth-seeking and open-mindedness in K-12 (kindergarten to grade 12) and in basic parenting. You can still teach the orthodox false belief to children along with the truth-seeking trait, and trust that they will come to learn the truth in time. And when the first Kantorovich comes along, he would actually be effective in overturning the orthodoxy.
I’m partial to this method since it mirrors my own experience with religion/agnosticism, growing up in a religious environment and then coming to my own conclusions about religion after being taught the value of the scientific method and of questioning my own beliefs.
Scott thanks for this post. I have literally this week gone through an experience similar to that of Kantorovich where debating gender differences with a feminist led to a whole lot of drama. Only by using the “dark arts” and virtue signalling was I saved from being burned at the stake. In the future I plan to remain engaged in the war of ideas but to be far more strategic about who I engage with and how.
“The Church didn’t lift a finger against science. It just accidentally created a honeytrap that attracted and destroyed scientifically curious people. And any insistence on a false idea, no matter how harmless and well-intentioned, risks doing the same.”
Unfortunately all this strange article has done is cherry pick some examples, several of which are highly dubious (Bacon), of “scientifically curious people” who got destroyed for purely theological reasons and, using a decidedly wobbly modern analogy, argue that this meant the Church somehow “accidentally” suppressed science. This ignores two things: (i) the lines between theology and “natural philosophy” (what we call “science”) were fairly clear in these periods and (ii) plenty of people were still merrily pursuing “science” on the “natural philosophy” side of those lines, despite this suppsed “accidental” suppression. These scattered (and dubious) examples don’t support the weight of this line of argument.
This whole rather contrived argument seems to be constructed simply to prop up a weak version of the old Draper-White Thesis while admitting the fact that the whole “the Church suppressed science and burned scientists at the stake for science” thing is a total myth.
What if the Church never suppressed science — but did suppress political science and economics? Because given that the church did (at the time) have official teachings against both democracy and capitalism, it almost certainly slowed the development of both.
Of course maybe you see that as a good thing?
Let’s be honest here Scott. When you describe the Andrey Kolmogorov situation, are you secretly talking about the Google “diversity culture” and James Damore? Because everything that you’ve described sounds like a thinly veiled parable.
Read the rest of the thread, when you can; Scott has acknowledged that he had some things in mind, but not any particular one. There’s no need for “honesty” here seeing as his point is more general than that.
“There’s no need for honesty here” is pretty much the central thesis of the article, you kind of have to question whether the people who are like “but seriously, are you a heretic” are acting in good faith.
There are two separate issues here.
First, there’s the question “Given that a society kills people who believe certain things, how does the specific list of such deadly beliefs affect our view of their morality?” I think the question answers itself. Killing people for their beliefs is just really horribly wrong no matter what beliefs happen to be on your list.
Second, there’s the question of how killing people for certain beliefs affects science. I think this is a complicated and interesting question, but it’s important that it not be conflated with the first question. Some of this stuff even ends up being dumb luck. E.g., from a Christian perspective during the Dark Ages, the idea that pagan gods exist might have seemed roughly as absurd and offensive (maybe even significantly less absurd and more offensive?) as the idea that there are other planets revolving around other suns (possibly with other intelligent life!). But, killing pagans probably didn’t hold science back much.
Why?
Oh also: at the same time the Church was condemning Galileo to house arrest, it was quietly and uncontroversially adopting heliocentric-based maths to construct its new calendar and calculate the dates of religious celebrations with more accuracy. It’s also worth noting that even as Galileo was proposing his model, his theories were in fact already outdated — Kepler had beaten him to the punch and Kepler’s models was actually more accurate (it’s no coincidence that there are laws of motion named after Kepler, but not after Galileo). Kepler was never worried.
So it’s more that the condemnation of Galileo was an “accidental swatting of a scientist” — it didn’t even make a dent in the development of the heliocentric model; no important knowledge was lost or delayed.
How do you know that the great majority of medieval thinkers who harbored theological doubts didn’t pursue exactly this course? I would guess that, given the consequences for heresy, the true population of heretics must have been several orders of magnitude greater than the ones who were caught.
This is a general problem with the Kolmogorov option. It’s a reasonable guess that it has been pursued by most intelligent people throughout history, given the evident insanity of humanity. While perhaps wise from a private perspective, the social consequences are grim. As a species we are trapped in a grand prisoners’ dilemma, in which those of us who see the truth are condemned to stand by mutely as our fellows pursue their folly.
The only upside is that, knowing this, we can guess that sanity is not quite as rare as it seems; that surely there are others who see the world as we do; that we are not alone.
More simply:
Given the incentives and the frequency of public heretics, it’s a reasonable guess that private heretics have been quite common throughout history. This should cause us to lower our estimates of the likely benefits of pursuing this option today.
Did Giordano Bruno die for his astronomical discoveries or his atheism? False dichotomy: you can’t have a mind that questions the stars but never thinks to question the Bible. The best you can do is have a Bruno who questions both, but is savvy enough to know which questions he can get away with saying out loud. And the real Bruno wasn’t that savvy.
One small problem with that ref. the Stalinist comparison.
The Stalinist USSR pretended to like dissent, and imprisoned, punished, or killed people for doing so, dressing up their punishment as for treason or espionage or “capitalist wrecking”.
The medieval and renaissance Church(es) did not pretend to like dissent about doctrine, especially core doctrine like “Christ is the son of God” or “Christianity is the correct, only true religion”.
They executed people quite publicly for refusing to recant heresy, detailing exactly what they were heretical about (if not exactly what the details of their heresy were, to prevent contagion) and expressing as clearly as possibly exactly what beliefs were safe to express.
So while there’s still an obvious, necessary conflict for someone of a scientific bent in such a context, there’s nothing much hidden and no serious learning curve about what you need to Pretend To Assent To to be safe.
The Church’s whole “thing” was leading people to orthodoxy, after all.
(Eponymous, just above, is quite right – and remember that the usual punishment for (not-uncommon!) heresy was not execution, but re-Neducation. By which I mean, “being forced to recant the heresy and publicly assent to the Church’s opinion”.
It’s the ones that refuse to recant that get burnt at the stake, almost entirely.)
Imagine how horrible it would be to have a system where the payoff is to finding new ways to find heresy and never explicitly stating what a person has to state to be orthodox.
Moldbug said near the beginning of one of his interminable essays “I would rather live in Popper’ s Open Society than medieval Christendom, but I’d rather live there than under a state religion that lies that this is the Open Society.”
During the disinvitation from some tech conference or another matter he also specifically stated on Hacker News that he’d affirm whatever statement of orthodoxy was required if someone would provide it – no one did (he’s since been banned from Hacker News).
Would you? Provide a statement of orthodoxy that you can ritually recite to be allowed in and you’re basically saying that all you care about is the ritual. I’m having a hard time thinking of belief systems that wouldn’t undermine.
In any non-obvious example of object-level scientific belief that has real life relevance, it seldom is clearcut how the things really are. Often it makes sense to actually ask, does lightning become before thunder, or the other way around? And this affects the problem of discussing whether the object-level issue can be discussed in public. Substituting an obvious example skips all the inherent ambiguity, and is a disservice to a discussion about any particular scientific disagreement you might have had in mind.
How would the situation look like if the establishment truth actually is “lightning comes before the thunder”, and it’s the whisper network that insists otherwise?
This brings us to one glaringly obvious failure case: “I know that lightning comes after the thunder, like all the other honest scientists in my whisper network! My belief is validated by the whisper network of true and honest curiosity-seeking scientists! (Which, by the way, also makes me feel like the underdog and the romantic revolutionary scientist hero of the story.) I see every day lots of honest scientists who are savvy enough to say the official truth publicly, but I bet that privately they secretly believe as I do! Everyone who agrees with the official message is either naive or dishonest!” How, exactly, you would test your beliefs in Popperian fashion?
As far as I know, the sincere belief that they truly are the underdogs that Have The Truth, who unfortunately stay as the underdogs because they continously face setbacks orchestrated by the Establishment’s False Science (which is obviously false because they have studied the True Science and judged it Rational and and observed that It Simply Makes Sense), is one of the main motivators of the leftist extremists (False Science being the so-called neoliberal orthodoxy of economics).
>How, exactly, you would test your beliefs in Popperian fashion?
This might not be exact. But, rough idea, video the start of a thunder storm. Or several thunderstorms. Show the video to some people who know nothing of your beliefs and ask them to record when they first hear thunder. Don’t tell them it’s from the start of a storm.
Show the same video to some other equally ignorant people and ask them to record when they first see lighting. Again don’t tell them it’s from the start of the storm.
Put the two groups timings together and see who heard/saw what first. You can add other tests.
But the basic idea behind science is “look at reality”. Not “participate in a network of people agreeing with each other.”
Scott, you don’t make an argument for what the Church was supposed to do differently to be sincerely pro-science.
Roger Bacon was never censured, and the Pope was so excited about his work that he let him go over his superiors’ heads on some bureaucratic rule about publication.
Pietro d’Abano was executed for demonology and Western Christendom merrily went on using his medical findings. I know, I know, Godwin’ s Law, but if a doctor from Nazi Germany who’d made a real medical advance was found to also be doing neural net research in hopes of duplicating Hitler’s brain, would banning him from science prove our society is accidentally anti-science?
Bruno and Vanini had a New Age mindset, not a scientific one. It may have been bad to make their teachings a capital crime, but they don’t support your argument.
That reduces your list to “16th century Christendom may have retarded itself by killing iconoclast scientist Michael Servetus.”
You might strengthen your hypothesis by shifting it to “the Reformation was good for science because afterwards scientists had a selection of orthodoxies to live under rather than a monolith.”
I’ve lived through 70’s and 80’s in Ostblock (Czechoslovakia). Admittedly, that was the era of decay of the system, but what follows may have applied to some extent even earlier.
First, it was not that people were unaware that communism sucks. Look at the big trove of jokes from the era. These jokes were told by everyone, even small kids, not just by the dissidents. In the terms of the lightning parable, everyone knew that light comes before sound but everyone also knew that only way to communicate that was through a joke.
Second, it wasn’t like secret police was doing hard investigation work to find people who believed that communism sucks. They’ve understood that everybody does. They also knew who dissidents were and, in fact, interacted with them on regular basis.
Third, in many cases one haven’t come to be a dissident by writing a naive letter to the authorities. Too often it was just something silly and mundane. Offending a wrong person. Making a silly joke in front of a wrong person. IIRC, Kundera tried to make this point in “The Joke” novel.
That, I guess, sheds a bit different light on the “whisper network” concept. If there was a network it wasn’t that much about sharing prohibited information but rather about supporting each other in the face of harassment by the system.
Some people are bad at reading the tea leaves and adapting.
Galileo chose a bad time for his satire — at the height of the Counterreformation, when religious passions ran high and the figure of the Pope was at their center. Fifty years earlier or later, he might have got away with it, based on his personal friendship with high-placed people. Or a different pope might have been amused, not insulted by his presumption.
Leaders’ personalities make a big difference. What Sakharov said and wrote would have got him shot in the 1930s, was grudgingly tolerated under Khrushchev (maybe due to the WWII victory and Sputnik launch-related optimism?), and then was repressed again under Brezhnev.
The important thing was not whether Galileo was right, but whether the Church was firmly in control and had the power to punish and/or reward Galileo as it pleased. Maybe the Pope even agreed with Galileo in private that the church’s stance was outdated and it was time to reform it — save for the unfortunate connotation that Reformation had acquired by then, which made him reluctant to let one more challenge to his authority go unpunished.
Personalities like Watson or Summers don’t realize that what was daring or controversial science 50 years ago comes off as tone-deaf and beyond the pale nowadays. Opinions that might have been tolerated in the name of “freedom of expression”, when it was mostly invoked to provide an entry point for leftist opinions, have no more room now that leftists have consolidated their control over universities and other public fora and are locked in a struggle for the control of the whole country, against their hated right-wing enemies.
Maybe once the US are made safe for socialism then this stuff will again be safe to circulate in some sort of samizdat form (if one has a sharp wit to amuse, an impeccable background, and/or high-placed protection). But now is not the right time and absolutely not in a public fashion.
There was a time when worshippers of Venus or Hermes probably incurred the risk of being stoned to death or torn to bits while alive. A few hundred years later, it was a harmless eccentricity (for the gentry) and Western European aristocrats once again claimed descent from pagan deities and demigods.
Maybe Deng, Zhou, Zhao, *and* Mao all had their private doubts about Communism at one point or another, but nobody could afford to voice them publicly until even the shadow of an opposition had been eliminated from mainland China. Afterward, they could afford to loosen the belt a bit — though it still helps to be well-connected when starting a business.
Not every good scientist has the requisite mental flexibility. Sometimes change happens too fast — and then one has to scramble to keep up and always end up on the right side, so that one’s past heretical opinions aren’t held against oneself.
In other occasions, naive (borderline autistic?) people know that what they are in the wrong, but assume that due to their fame and to their past services their displays of “original” thought will be tolerated. But a regime or party that derives its power from its control of public opinion must never let such controversial public stands go unpunished, especially with victory still hanging in the balance.
One would think that, after Zeno, Galileo, Bruno, Sakharov, and many others, scientists and/or natural philosophers would have learned their lesson. However, scientists, as a rule, are surprisingly naive and don’t know much about the past or about the present.
The object-level discussion of whisper networks is interesting, though it seems to me that that mostly isn’t the point.
Of course, we can’t get away from all the baggage that’s coming to this post, and I’m sure Scott didn’t want to. I won’t talk about the things he’s alluding to directly, since I understand that’s proscribed in most threads. But it’s worth remembering that although Stalin purged plenty of people who, at least on the subject of Stalin, had it right (and it’s not hard to have it more right on Stalin than Stalin himself did), he presumably also purged plenty of actual conspiracy theorists and nazi agents. (Maybe the Church had a similar thing going on, I really have no idea. Presumably they burned some people at the stake who weren’t scientists but were Satanists or occultists)
Now, I don’t say that to excuse Stalinist purges specifically or censorship in general, but just to point out that being censored by powerful interests doesn’t mean you have it right. In addition to maintaining their own power, powerful people tend also to have an interest in dissuading generally antisocial behaviors and ideas that, even if wrong, are “dangerous” to expose to uninformed people (which isn’t to say these are good reasons to censor–only that they’re reasons that aren’t “they’re actually right”). And in pluralistic society there can be multiple groups with opposing interests that can censure people. You can imagine a scenario where two opposed and powerful groups persecute one another’s underclass base, but don’t target each other for mutually assured destruction or shared culture reasons, even if only one of the groups (or neither) is right.
Give this essay to Kolmogorov, a nazi cell in the Stalinist USSR, left-wing activists today, or the people who forcefully agree with the things Scott has been alluding to in this post, and they’ll know what you’re talking about. You have to imagine anyone spouting views that are unpopular in some local social space to them will fancy themselves the wise Kolmogorov who’s seen through the lies of the system, or alternatively, the cool heroic Kantorovich. But some of them are nazi agents in 1939, and I feel Scott’s piece, to the extent that it’s intended to be an honest exploration of the object level ideas it presents, should have done a better job of owning up to that.
> Did Giordano Bruno die for his astronomical discoveries or his atheism? False dichotomy: you can’t have a mind that questions the stars but never thinks to question the Bible. The best you can do is have a Bruno who questions both, but is savvy enough to know which questions he can get away with saying out loud. And the real Bruno wasn’t that savvy.
Thing is, you had to work quite a bit to get burned at the stake and even if Bruno wasn’t savvy enough to realize at first that he was in trouble, a highly dubious assumption since he was a theologian, he would have realized that after a few rounds of torture, or when there is a formal tribunal, or when he sees the pyre atop of which he will burn shortly. In all of these instances he did not recant and instead assumed that his best course of action is enduring torture and execution. I think that shows quite clearly, that he was not motivated by anything resembling a modern understanding of scientific truth, a modern scientific realist does not need to endure torture, he can recan’t without changing the truth of his position.
The same thing applies to Stalin, Stalin did not deny using force in service of the USSR. His entire claim to legitimacy was that he took up arms for the revolution at a time when facing a firing squad was a much likelier outcome than commanding one. He was at least at one time convinced, that using force is the right thing to do.
And this is, where the example of thunder before lightning falls flat, a orthodoxy needs something that makes it work in the first place, because the first proponents have to be convinced themselves by something and you will not understand their actions, if you are trying to understand it in a modern liberal context. Bruno made his decisions in a medival context, Stalin worked in the context of a communist revolutionary. And Kantorovich worked in the context of being a highly successful Soviet academic. (Btw, is there a source that historians are surprised that he did not get into trouble? All I found googling were biographies that suggest a very straightforward carer, including winning the Stalin and Lenin medals as well as a Nobel in economics for his work on planning.)
I can think of a better example of a system that honeytraps Scientists than both the Catholic Church and the Soviet Union/Communist Bloc. Islam, especially after say 900, 1000,definitelty 1100. A formerly relatively productive area of the world almost totally ceased to contribute scientific advancements, certainly among Muslims, and that has continued to this day with no Muslims winning a Nobel Prize in one of the three scientific fields in its 100 year plus history. I think it might even be true of any Muslim majority country period, or At least close to it. The phenomenom is especially pronounxed for Sunnis, less so for minority Shia. They even have a name for this phenomenon, closing the gates of Iljtihad. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ijtihad