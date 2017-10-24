How Did New Atheism Fail So Miserably?

The Baffler publishes a long article against “idiot” New Atheists. It’s interesting only in the context of so many similar articles, and an inability to imagine the opposite opinion showing up in an equally fashionable publication. New Atheism has lost its battle for the cultural high ground. r/atheism will shamble on as some sort of undead abomination, chanting “BRAAAAAAIIINSSSS…are what fundies don’t have” as the living run away shrieking. But everyone else has long since passed them by.
The New Atheists accomplished the seemingly impossible task of alienating a society that agreed with them about everything. The Baffler-journalists of the world don’t believe in God. They don’t disagree that religion contributes to homophobia, transphobia, and the election of some awful politicians – and these issues have only grown more visible in the decade or so since New Atheism’s apogee. And yet in the bubble where nobody believes in God and everyone worries full-time about sexual minorities and Trump, you get less grief for being a Catholic than a Dawkins fan. When Trump wins an election on the back of evangelicals, and the alt-right is shouting “DEUS VULT” and demanding “throne and altar conservativism”, the real scandal is rumors that some New Atheist might be reading /pol/. How did the New Atheists become so loathed so quickly?
The second article presents a theory:
It has something to do with a litany of grievances against the believoisie so rote that it might well (or ironically) be styled a catechism. These New Atheists and their many fellow travelers all share an unpleasant obsessive tic: they mouth some obvious banality—there is no God, the holy books were all written by human beings—and then act as if it is some kind of profound insight. This repetition-compulsion seems to be baked right into their dogma.
It compares New Atheists to Kierkegaard’s lunatic:
Soren Kierkegaard, the great enemy of all pedants, offers a story that might shed considerable light. In his Concluding Unscientific Postscript, he describes a psychiatric patient who escapes from the asylum, climbing out a window and running through the gardens to rejoin the world at large. But the madman worries: out in the world, if anyone discovers that he is insane, he will instantly be sent back. So he has to watch what he says, and make sure none of it betrays his inner imbalance—in short, as the not-altogether unmad Danish genius put it, to “convince everyone by the objective truth of what he says that all is in order as far as his sanity is concerned.” Finding a skittle-bowl on the ground and popping it in his pocket, he has an ingenious idea: who could possibly deny that the world is round? So he goes into town and starts endlessly repeating that fact, proffering it over and over again as he wanders about with his small furious paces, the skittle-bowl in his coat clanking, in strict conformity with Newton’s laws, against what Kierkegaard euphemistically refers to as his “a–.” Of course, the poor insistent soul is then sent right back to the asylum […]
Kierkegaard’s villagers saw someone maniacally repeating that the world is round and correctly sent him back to the asylum. We watched [Neil de Grasse] Tyson doing exactly the same thing, and instead of hiding him away from society where nobody would have to hear such pointless nonsense, thousands cheer him on for fighting for truth and objectivity against the forces of backwardness. We do the same when Richard Dawkins valiantly fights for the theory of evolution against the last hopeless stragglers of the creationist movement, with their dinky fiberglass dinosaurs munching leaves in a museum-piece Garden of Eden. We do it when Sam Harris prises deep into the human brain and announces that there’s no little vacuole there containing a soul.
So the problem with New Atheism was that its whole shtick was repeating obviously true things that everyone already knew? But about 80% of Americans identify as religious, 63% claim to be “absolutely certain” that there is a God, and 46% think the world was literally created in seven days. This is a surprising number of people disagreeing with a thing that everybody already knows.
I could be misreading the article. The article could be wrong. But I don’t think so. This is my intuitive feeling of what was wrong with New Atheism as well. It wasn’t that they were wrong. Just that they were right in a loud, boring, and pointless way.
A charitable reading: New Atheists weren’t reaching their intellectual opponents. They were coming into educated urban liberal spaces, saying things that educated urban liberals already believed, and demanding social credit for it. Even though 46% of America is creationist, zero percent of my hundred-or-so friends are. If New Atheists were preaching evolution in social circles like mine, they were wasting their time.
This seems like an accurate criticism of New Atheism, one that earns them all the condescension they have since received. But the New Atheist still ought to feel betrayed. Why isn’t this an equally correct criticism of everything else?
While the atheists were going around saying there was no God, the environmentalists were going around saying climate change was real. The feminists were going around saying sexism was bad. And the Democrats were going around saying Donald Trump was an awful person. All of these statements might be controversial somewhere, but meet basically zero resistance in educated urban liberal spaces. All get repeated day-in and day-out by groups of people who make entire careers out of repeating them. And all get said in the same condescending way, a sort of society-wide plague of Voxsplaining.
This is 90% of popular intellectual culture these days: progressives regurgitating progressivism to other progressives for nothing but the warm glow of being told “Yup, that was some good progressiving there”. Conservatives make fun of this incessantly, and they are right to do so. But for some reason, in the case of New Atheism and only in the case of New Atheism, Progressivism itself suddenly turned and said “Hey, you’re just repeating our own platitudes back to us!” And New Atheism, caught flat-footed, mouth open wide: “But…but..we thought we were supposed to…we thought…”.
Think of one of those corrupt kleptocracies where the dictator takes bribes, all his ministers take bribes, all their assistants take bribes, the anti-corruption task force takes bribes, etc. Then one day some shmuck manages to get on the dictator’s bad side and – bam – the secret police nab him for taking bribes. The look on his face the moment before the firing squad shoots – that’s how I imagine New Atheists feeling too.
So who’s the dictator in this analogy? And what did New Atheism do to get on their bad side?
Maybe New Atheism failed to make the case that it was socially important. All these movements have a mix of factual claims and social calls to action – climate change activism combines “we should accept the scientifically true fact that the climate is changing” with “we should worry about climate change causing famines, hurricanes, etc”, just as atheism combines “we should accept the scientifically true fact that God does not exist” with “we should worry about religion’s promotion of terrorism, homophobia, et cetera”. But the climate change people seem better at sounding like they care about the people involved, compared to atheists usually sounding more concerned with Truth For Its Own Sake and bringing in the other stuff as a justification.
Or maybe the New Atheists just didn’t know how to stay relevant. Trump resistance always has new tweets to keep its attention. Social justice always has a new sexist celebrity to be angry about. Sure, a few New Atheists tried to keep up with the latest secretly-gay televangelist, but most of them kept going about intricacies of the kalam argument that had been done to death by 1400 AD. This is just an example – maybe there are other asymmetries that are more important?
Maybe the New Atheists accidentally got on board just before a nascent Grey Tribe/Blue Tribe split and tried to get Blue Tribe credibility by sending Grey Tribe signals. At some point there was a cultural fissure between Acela Corridor thinkfluencers with humanities degrees and Silicon Valley bloggers with STEM degrees, and the former got a head start on hating the latter while the latter still thought everybody was on the same anti-Republican side.
And the cynic in me wonders whether New Atheism wasn’t pointless and obvious enough. There are more church-goers in educated liberal circles than Trump supporters, climate deniers, or self-identified racists. Maybe that made the “repeat platitudes to people who already believe them” game a little less fun, caused some friction – “You’re talking about my dear grandmother!”
I don’t know. The whole problem is so strange. For a brief second, modern culture looked at New Atheism, saw itself, and said “Huh, this is really stupid and annoying”. Then it cast New Atheism into the outer darkness while totally failing to generalize that experience to anything else. Why would it do that? Could it happen again? Please can it happen again? Pretty please?
Islam became relevant, is the long and short of it. Suddenly a different ox was being gored by strident atheism, and it was an ox progressivism was a lot less interested in goring.
Succinct, correct AND first.
Good point. Sam Harris was one of the biggest New Atheists back in the day, and with the success of his podcast he’s arguably bigger than ever. But over the last 5+ years he’s become better known as an Islam critic than an Atheist evangelist.
Actually if I’m not mistaken, Pat Condell is also a prominent atheist who mainly criticizes Islam these days.
So there’s something to be said for the idea that Atheists are getting kicked out of the coalition of the Left.
‘Became relevant’ needs a lot of specification here, because I’m struggling to find a way to agree with this. Do you mean ‘relevant from a social justice perspective’? When would you say that happened?
I would say “became relevant” means “became fashionable among the Left for virtue-signalling.”
How and when did Islam become relevant? I can definitely see the idea “Red Tribe oppose Islam, New Atheists oppose Islam, KILL”, but the Red Tribe was against Islam since at least 9/11, and when I think of NA I think 2004 onwards, in terms of the Horsemen(+1) and their books and so on.
(Epistemic status: completely tinfoil-hat speculation): some of this put me in mind of Scott’s last piece. New Atheists are exactly the kind of people who wouldn’t shut up about “minor” untruths and poor epistemology, even when politically inconvenient, and indeed would go out of their way to be confrontational about it. If a NA will risk the ire of a huge chunk of the population to point out that there’s no reasonable basis for belief in God, they might do the same to argue that a Blue Tribe tax plan would be counterproductive or that some development of the Culture Wars is on poor logical grounding. And, Heaven forbid, they might be right. So they have to go.
And so the New Atheist Horsemen and -woman rode into political battle on apocalyptic horses marked “academic but overly harsh and polemical debate” and got shot to ribbons by machine-guns marked “social condemnation”.
(Plus the social condemnation thing was easy because they sort of were possessed of an awful lot of awkward self-important confrontational teenagers and were a generally geeky ideology.)
I think it was the increases in the Muslim population of Europe over the past decade that really made the issue live. I feel like I started hearing the term “Islamophobia” coming up frequently around that timeframe. Some of it is probably also, as other posters have mentioned, a collapse in the power of Christianity in America, which made the Islam aspect more important by comparison.
Google’s word frequency tool shows a rapid increase in the use of “Islamophobia” since 1998.
Unfortunately, the tool only seem to go to 2007.
Well – exactly? New Atheists were okay when they were slamming churchgoing Republicans from the countryside (a.k.a. the deplorables), but when they turned against Islam, they were a) attacking victim groups – and blue tribe is to a large extent about empathy with the victim, and b) starting to sound too much like those Republicans we thought they were against. The New Atheist uncompromising and unapolegetic behavior probably reinforces this.
Suntzuanime nailed it. For the Left, Islam became the enemy of their enemy, and that put people like Dawkins in an uncomfortable spot. Rage against little old ladies going to church all you want, but if you start saying that ISIS might maybe have something to do with Islam, well, that’s getting in the way of us saying it’s a religion of peace and Trump is a horrible bigot for his travel ban.
Indeed.
Also, progressives tried to turn New Atheism into a SJW front movement with their Atheist+ vanguard, but they were largely repelled, which caused many of them to turn against it.
But I agree with Scott that Baffler’s argument that the New Atheists were just repeating platitudes isn’t entirely without merit, because I also fits my intuition. I mean, I don’t hate the New Atheists, but I feel that they quite stopped being relevant around the time that Creationism/Intelligent Design lost its political clout. Once that call of action was exhausted, they failed to produce another compelling call to action.
Also, the Dawkins harassment case probably soured a lot of the SJWs on the movement.
Never heard of that. What are you referring to?
I think they might be talking about this
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rebecca_Watson#Elevator_incident
dawkins’ pedophilia comments may have put people off also
The atheism plus thing was mostly people lambasting each other on Internet forums. I was in Austin at the time and nobody in ACA cared one way or the other about Dillahunty getting banned from the Atheist Plus forum which was a huge flashpoint online. The church-state separation activists (FFRF, NCSE, etc.) are all still plugging away. The progressives are still on FTB and skepchick. It’s just lost it’s cultural cachet in the same way the poker fad ended.
I think what you bring up is a little more on point than suntzuanime’s explanation. There was a real shitstorm surrounding Atheism+ and similar pushes that polarized New Atheists from the rest of liberal culture. One interesting question is why that occurred at all though—The Baffler’s first article pointed out much the same thing, but never explained why folks like Thunderf00t (The Amazing Atheist is another that comes to mind) were hostile to feminism before Atheism+ ever happened.
It’s not just Islam, there are other similar issues as well. Evolution is a big one, because it doesn’t fit in with the narrative on sexism, racism, etc. Just look at eg Jerry Coyne. He wrote a book called “Faith vs Fact” but a lot of the debates he gets into these days are defending evolution against the left.
I was kind of just half-reading (more scanning) this article waiting to get to the point where he mentions Islam and… it never came.
But I think that’s the answer and I think that answer is fairly obvious. In the post-Iraq, post-Abu Ghraib world, New Atheists persisted in their criticism of Islam – and in some cases, defense of Israel – long past the point where it became acceptable on the left. They also – especially in the case of Sam Harris – made their opposition to identity politics fairly well-known. This was a deadly combination.
It’s odd that he wasn’t able to recognize this, because it’s incredibly obvious and normally he notices things that are obvious in addition to things that, at least to me, are not obvious. Regardless, the new atheists weren’t kicked out of the blue tribe despite repeating totally banal shit everyone already new; they were kicked out because they challenged prevailing progressive orthodoxy. It’s pretty straightforward.
Sam Harris and Ben Afflek on Realtime
As a quick follow up, I really think this link pretty much provides all the data you need to clarify my point and answer the question posed by this article.
I’m not so convinced that New Atheism has failed so much. The only evidence you cite for that is a few articles in the Baffler, which isn’t exactly a mainstream publication. Compare that with Sam Harris’s podcast, which is one of the most popular podcasts there is. Also most of the points brought up in Alex Nichols’ article went unaddressed.
I’m mostly using the Baffler articles as backup for my own intuitions, based on things like “if anybody still liked New Atheists, I would expect to find them around here, but in fact when I write posts about the Dark Ages explicitly denying New Atheist beliefs, people leap on me in the comments for not being quite anti-New-Atheist enough.”
I didn’t think the Alex Nichols article had points, any more than the Boston Review article posted here a few days ago had points. Both were “People are gross and racist”. That’s certainly a thing you can write; the question is how New Atheists ended up as popular targets.
Well I’d question the whole assumption behind this post. In what sense did New Atheism fail? Maybe you’re asking why do some progressives criticize the New Atheist movement and Nichols made his criticisms pretty clear: anti-feminism, and the adoption of science and logic as buzzwords to be thrown around to win an argument and not as tools by themselves.
I cofounded a new atheist student group about 12 years ago after reading The God Delusion. That group later became a LessWrong group and its former members now run an SSC meetup, so at least one group of your regular readers and one gateway to the rationality and EA communities can be traced back directly to the new atheists. I’m still a big fan of Dawkins and ended up studying under Dennett in grad school. I have mixed feelings about Harris but not because of his views on Islam. I have a generay positive view of the new atheists.
As someone involved with CFI, American Atheists , etc. I think the platitudes notion sounds on track, but the internal schisms between progressives and everyone else led to a lot of internal discord. I lost interest after elevatorgate. Lots of atheists turned on each other. PZ Myers, Jerry Coyne, thunderf00t, etc. Every other week someone was on the chopping block for sexual harassment. The whole thing became an endless series of bickering and infighting.
As good as all the other comments are, I think you’ve pointed out an explanation which has not gotten as much credit as it should have. While other things may have dealt some kind of killing blow, the infighting was the initial wound.
Of course in part this is related to the Blue/Gray split Scott mentioned. My sense, and I’m not a huge follower of this space is that people like Dawkins ended up on the Gray side of things (but without really realizing it) and PZ Myers and company ended up on the Blue side of the split.
I think it has to do with being an inherently negative movement, which ties into your call to action point. It’s much easier to rally around doing something than it is to rally around not doing something. I don’t really feel like any inherently skeptical movement has taken off socially without it having some sort of strongly resonating replacement. “Don’t believe in religion, but we’re not going to advocate a specific replacement because it’s not our place!” doesn’t seem like it has much viral power.
I don’t think this phenomenon is as unique as you make it out to be. Similar examples are animal-rights activists, vegans, and feminists in the 70s and 80s.
Sure we all agree animals deserve rights and factory farming is bad. But forsake meat? Is that really necessary? How do you know if someone’s a vegan? They’ll tell you.
Sure women and men deserve equal rights. But what’s wrong with gendered pronouns? Political correctness is going too far!
Similarly, sure god doesn’t exist and religion bolsters homophobia and whatnot…
Extrapolating, I don’t think new atheism really failed. I think it’s in the stage where everyone in the tribe technically agrees with their stated beliefs when pressed, but laughs at the atheists because they’re annoying and it’s fashionable to laugh at them.
nah brah
please get yourself into a factory farm pen for a while so as to learn empathy for other sentients kthx
…regardless of what suntzuanime (who never actually stated a position!) believes, it seems like a descriptive fact that not a huge percentage of people agree with (much less care about) this position.
The fact that you think they’re dumb and/or heartless and haven’t thought it out enough, evidenced by your condescending comment, doesn’t change that.
If they can’t into Meta-Universalizability from behind the Veil Of Ignorance then they’re too dumb/heartless to deserve non-condescension. They were here when that was posted, and it’s been long enough to fcking Get It already. Game Theory, do you grok it? Cooperate or gtfo.
You can feel free to condescend! Condescending is rude, but fine. And suppose I agree that you’re right, and animals matter, and they’re all dumb stupid idiots. That’s not relevant to the point I just made.
The point I made is very simple. It is just this: your beliefs are rare. Regardless of whether they’re wrong or right, need nuance or are properly worked-out, your beliefs are rare.
And when your claim wasn’t “animals deserve rights and factory farming is bad,” but rather
that’s bad for your claim.
I’m not sure how game theory applies here, since animals can’t meaningfully punish us for defection in any way.
‘nah brah’ is pretty dismissive itself for what it’s worth. especially since in exactly two words total it is being declared that maximally only a tiny sliver of the known sentience in the universe is worthy of rights whatsoever.
beleester- game theory would still apply. Example, a dog’s utility is entangled with his/her owner’s. your behavior vis a vis the dog is captured by the owner who can dole out meaningful punishment for defection. Second example, Rhino poachers and anti-poachers.
Maybe you should get bashed with a sledgehammer to learn some empathy for rocks?
Holding out for a hard problem of consciousness solution and fancy neurotechnology so I can hook my mind up to a (simulated?) rock directly.
Why should he? Rocks don’t actually feel anything.
@cactus head And similarly, it’s at least unclear that there’s any person inside a chicken to experience what happens to the chicken. No person, no applicability to (meta-)universalizability. Of course, if Chalmers’ panpsychism is right, then all that goes out the window, and empathy for rocks is not out of the question. Seems unlikely, but so far we don’t have an testable theory of mind…
Who’s “we”?
Same we as the atheists (despite 46% of America being creationist), and the feminists (not sure of unfeminism rates).
The set of archetypical Bluish-Grey Tribe people if you have to put a name for it, I guess.
And even then, most of them eat meat.
@holomanga
About 80% of Americans are non-feminist, while over 80% favor social, political, and economic equality.
Poultry’s evolutionary strategy of being tasty to the global apex predator has made it one of the most successful species on the planet. Do you get upset about the millions of insects that die in suicidal mating flights?
Our capacity for empathy is a wonderful feature of our brains, but I’ve come to think that the tendency to attempt to universalize it indiscriminately is as much of an evolutionary trap as moths flying into lightbulbs or beetles mating with beer bottles. You’re being captured by a superstimulus.
If a species increases its success by increasing its suffering, is that good or bad for the species?
If an individual can increase their fitness by suffering through working out, why not?
(But I don’t necessarily agree that most such species’ individuals are actually people, who can experience suffering).
The use of the words strategy and successful seems to constitute an abuse of language to me.
Nestorr – do you think lower levels of empathy in humanity as a whole would be adaptive then?
It’s just metaphorical, Sapolsky uses that kind of language in his lectures all the time, he clarifies in the very first one of his Behavioural evolution series that of course no one is planning or strategizing, it’s just language. So I count that as my “permission” from authority.
I don’t know if empathy is an unquestionable advantage. I myself am the kind of person who’ll carefully save insects from drowning and I will not have children because I know I cannot protect them from potential extraordinary harm. So in my case, it’s clearly maladaptive.
Once vatgrown meat becomes mainstream (Be it 10 or 100 years from now) breeds of industrially optimized poultry will become virtually extinct, I consider this a positive development, but mainly because of the human suffering in the form of overextended empathy the meat industry causes.
I see this as the only viable path for change, and publicizing the unsavoury aspects of the industry only serves to create human suffering. One kid being traumatized into an eating disorder weighs a lot more than the suffering of a billion chickens in my book. Because I’ve come to think that my empathy being calibrated to conspecifics and nearness is not a flaw but a feature.
Beaten to the punch on the obvious “Islam” point. But I think there’s more to it.
There are many people who identify with a religion, but don’t at all live up to it in practice–gay Catholics, for example, or the entire Episcopalian denomination. It is probably more tactful for progressivism to say that it “embraces all religions”–while in reality, of course, this means that it “embraces all people who call themselves religious, but are willing to accept progressive orthodoxy.” Lapsed believers who can’t bring themselves to change how they identify, comfortable sinners who don’t mind shirking the commands of their faith, and the vast spiritualist hordes will flock to them. New/militant atheism alienates all those people, and there are many of them.
I would also suspect that this is a far more effective way to undermine religion. Let people call themselves believers, but gradually erode the traditional meaning of what it is to believe, until there’s nothing problematic left. It’s probably what the New Atheists should have done, would have done if they were more devious and organized.
This is my sense as well. Establishment progressivism is too invested in hollowing out Mainline Christianity and wearing it as a skin suit. Atheism is still a majority white thing, so liberal politicians still have to pretend to be religious (by campaigning at historically black churches, for instance) to keep the minorities interested.
This is an issue for a lot of movements… do we try to promote and force change, or do we let society gradually accept it over a 50 year timescale?
Progressivism decided* to align with Islam against conservatism because there are a LOT more Muslims and they have the advantage of being a discriminated against minority immigrant population which is a REALLY useful bludgeon. Atheism not only has very little electoral/demographic weight behind it, but is fundamentally aligned AGAINST Islam, and so obviously it had to go. Coalition politics is a human universal and looking at principled reasons why a coalition might drop a member is less useful than looking at power-related reasons, I think.
Atheism as a cause also has the problem of building nothing constructive and not gaining you any power. Like libertarianism but moreso, it tends to be a negative movement about removing power structures and is famously fractious.
*Of course in this context a decision is not a decision of the group as a hivemind but dozens to thousands of individual decisions about how to gain power, but the end result seems pretty much the same to me.
don’t we know that “aligning with someone who’s wrong because we have the same opponents” is stupidly wrong?
“the enemy of my enemy” – might be my enemy too if they’re both enemies of The Truth.
I hate to break it to you, but progressivism sometimes prioritizes other concerns over a total commitment to The Truth.
then fuck progressivism as a movement
Hey, you’re just repeating our own platitudes back to us!
as a movement, not as an ideology
I’m really glad you’re back.
I’m not sure I agree with this. I’d argue you could say the same thing about the anti-racist movement– that it’s not building anything constructive, famously fractious, and fundamentally negative, and it’s managed to basically take over progressive discourse.
For what it may be worth, a lot of people make a very good living fighting racism.
There are a lot more Muslims? Globally, yes. But there are only about six million Muslims in the US and a lot of those are Nation of Islam types, who admittedly have some weird-ass beliefs but the average New Atheist probably doesn’t even know what they are. (It’s not as weird relative to Islam as Scientology is to Christianity, but it is weirder than Mormonism.) And if he does, they probably scare the dickens out of him. They’re not holding an ideology that the likes of Sam Harris will ever attack.
Anyway, let’s let Nation of Islam go as a gimme and just say that 6 million works out to about 2%. There probably aren’t that many New Atheists in the US, but I’m pretty sure there are more small-A atheists. And I’ll wager their growth prospects are better. We aren’t letting that many Muslims in as immigrants.
There has been a shift on the Right from thinking locally to thinking globally. An American can be aware that their country is less than 2% Muslim but think opposing it is an urgent matter because of the situation in, say, Fair France. DEUS VULT!
On that note, before Pope Benedict XVI created an ordinariate for Anglicans, one of the solutions Episcopalian congregations attempted to escape the majority decision to make the church an adjunct of SJ was to find African bishops to put themselves under the authority of.
That’s an interesting idea. There exist ideologies which incorporate the idea that society should hand wealth, status, and/or power to some preferred group. Feminism, global warming alarmism, and anti-racism come to mind. Atheism is not such an ideology.
Do people choose their activism based on job opportunities? To me, such an idea is both surprising and common sense.
Wait Stefan Molyneux is a New Atheist? What is the history of this Baffler site, I have never seen this but it’s linked with a donotlink?
A view I sometimes hold, which I freely admit is not entirely charitable: this happened because feminism, environmentalism, and the like pattern match to religion and they know (on some level) that atheism taken seriously will lead to denying those causes too.
It’s fairly easy to see this if you squint the right way: many of the progressive core causes have articles of faith, catechisms that demonstrate your faith in #HashtagGoesHere, and often engage in reasoning motivated by saying that A must be true, because otherwise core tenet B would be falsified.
As I said, I don’t always believe this–and formalized atheism has its own similar issues occasionally. But in principle the precept behind atheism is that we should question facts like these…and maybe on some level environmentalists and democrats and feminists know or suspect they’re vulnerable? I don’t like how strong and negative this a claim this is against people I know are outgroup to me–it’s an area I am likely to make mistakes–but I find it hard to refute.
This isn’t strange at all.
Well, it is, but not for the reasons you’re laying out.
The reason why New Atheism is uniquely singled out for progressive friendly fire is because of Atheism+
There was a schism, in 2011, when some poor soul made the mistake of asking Rebecca Watson out. This snowballed into a gigantic clusterfuck where, essentially, there was a schism between the SJW atheists and the non-SJW atheists. The former called themselves Atheism+, while the latter retained the title New Atheist.
Immediately after this happened, and the battle lines were drawn, Atheism+ started attacking the old guys. I remember, they all flipped pretty much on a dime regarding whether or not Dawkins was a terrible horrible evil person.
But then a funny thing happened. Atheism+ died because nobody likes the fun police, and they had a few too many sociopaths and assholes leading their community.
So we no longer have the SJW version of atheism floating around, but what we do still have is the other half of the atheist movement, which, despite agreeing with the other side on literally everything except for the ethics of asking Rebecca Watson out on a date, has been permanently marked as anti-SJW.
As a result, Atheism+ sympathetic SJWs(*) continue to hold as a cached belief “Atheists (note lack of +) are evil” and then whenever they want to take a cheap shot at an outgroup, they come back to this.
(* in many cases, the Atheism+ sympathetic SJWs are actually the SJWs who were Atheism+ back when that existed. The specific individuals are still saying the same thing, but they no longer formally, publicly identify as atheists)
Seems like too low a level of explanation. How come atheism lost by alienating SJWs, and not SJWism by alienating atheists?
I think the opposite happened. SJW atheists lost, which allowed them to disassociate from the atheist identity and link up with the non-atheist SJWs. Regular atheism, otoh, had no allies to assimilate into.
Ironic result is that while SJW-Atheism lost as a movement, the individuals who comprised that movement won by leveraging non-atheism allies.
IDK. This is actually making less sense as I reason through it
Social Justice as a movement is bigger and much more entrenched in positions of power in the government, academia, media and big companies.
There are probably more atheists (in the sense of non-believers) than SJWs, but fewer New Atheists who are willing to stand their ground than SJWs.
This is all explained in Nichols’ article which Scott didn’t actually reference besides for linking it upfront.
Meta-comment on strategy:
Based on observation of such examples as Atheism+, Occupy Wall Street, and “thick libertarianism,” it seems to be a losing strategy to try to overspecify your philosophy, especially with respect to issues most won’t see as obviously relating directly to whatever the core impetus was.
The hard part of avoiding this is that people with any sort of vaguely related axe to grind will tend to glom on to any movement that seems to have momentum and public interest. One doesn’t want to kick them out for the very good reason that insisting on ideological purity is a good way to prevent your movement from growing, but one also can’t let them hijack the movement and start making it about their pet cause, which inevitably alienates many of the original joiners and muddles the message so far as the public is concerned.
Not sure about how to avoid that particular phenomenon, but a general rule of thumb is that it’s probably not good for the health of e.g. libertarianism to start taking really firm stands like “no one who supports [open/closed] borders can call himself a real libertarian.” That doesn’t mean one can’t take a firm stand on anything, but rather that one shouldn’t alienate people who basically agree with your core premises just because they use them to arrive at a few different object-level conclusions than yourself.
Past the edit window, but additional, related thought: we all know tribalism can cause the problem of “chunking” logically unrelated issues together, such that if I know your stance on gun control I can guess your stance on global warming, but a maybe slightly less obvious negative consequence of that might be that, if you start to think your “chunk” is natural and logical when it’s actually contingent and tribal, you may shoot yourself in the foot (…unintentional) by insisting e.g. that no one who doesn’t believe in global warming can join your gun control movement.
climate change activism combines “we should accept the scientifically true fact that the climate is changing” with “we should worry about climate change causing famines, hurricanes, etc”, just as atheism combines “we should accept the scientifically true fact that God does not exist” with “we should worry about religion’s promotion of terrorism, homophobia, et cetera”
I think this is a good point – that part of the appeal of a movement often rests on its ability to go OH NOES, something must be done, this is something! WE MUST DO THIS But it’s also fair to point out that the least effective climate alarmists are those who say that climate change is not only responsible for monster hurricanes (mumbletwelvepauseinAtlanticcyclemumble) but also for earthquakes.
Likewise, atheism seems to want to hold religion responsible for things that, well, let’s just say there are tectonic plate-sized forces at work in humanity, and while God is larger than that, imo, the average tepid helping of religiosity isn’t.
The problem with using terrorism, etc as a falling sky is that for the most part, religion already is a bulwark against that. “People doing harm to each other” is a long standing problem for which atheism has not proven a cure, and actually acts against the most common human response, which is more religion.
But the climate change people seem better at sounding like they care about the people involved, compared to atheists usually sounding more concerned with Truth For Its Own Sake and bringing in the other stuff as a justification.
…have you *met* any atheists? The sort I run into are not into denying God for the sake of a fundamental truth of the universe, but because they’ve taken some massive damage, somewhere along the line, and *personally* blame God and/or a/the Church for it. (In the case of different congregations, some of the blame is quite justified.)
Its not that there aren’t people who firmly, calmly, and without drama feel that there is no There there. There are many, and they seem to be over represented at SSC. But those sorts are also the type to believe in the lack of evidence in a non-evangelizing, non-proselytizing sort of way – willing to confess their belief, and comfortable defending it, but taking a ‘go thy own way’ approach to the average theist.
Neither assholes nor obsessive crazy people, in other words. Which, like the quiet people of any group, are the ones you don’t hear about.
I also think that you, Scott, are wanting too much, too fast. Particularly among the liberal caucasian sort, secularism appears to be a done deal. So long as Islam never really gets a foothold among the Western upper class, Jews continue to shed their faith and Buddhism remains the non-demanding fringe platitude that it is in Hollywood, atheism is going to stay the defacto value of the Blue Tribe. Give it time, and we may yet get Roddenberry’s future.
(edited a hair)
Are there actually people who think climate change causes earthquakes?
And I’m not complaining because I think atheism’s failed as a belief system – I agree with you that in practice everyone’s atheist. I’m just confused that even though it’s the victorious belief system it’s managed to fail as a social movement.
Well, I would shirk to quote the gaurdian, but I think this publication gets read by more climate alarmists – and atheists – than The Baffler.
There was also a bit of the standard “ohnoes” a couple months back when we had three hurricanes, massive wildfires, and an earthquake in Mexico all at the same time. But frankly, that’s *exactly* the sort of situation where, traditionally, people turn to the religious/supernatural explanations of their choice.
I agree with you that in practice everyone’s atheist.
Nah, man. Everyone’s religious. Just in your house, the favored belief is “not believing.” (Come on, you don’t think that the Blue Tribe is secular because of evidence, do you?)
Although you started out by using global warming -> earthquakes as an example of something obviously wrong, it seems like you have just linked to a Nature paper that makes a pretty convincing case for global warming -> tropical storms -> more frequent but smaller earthquakes in affected regions.
you present as unaware that evidence exists. is this an act in an attempt to emotionally manipulate people who have religious feelings about “evidence”? that usually mostly just hurts people; i recommend providing them evidence instead
does this model include description of why the blue church isn’t currently imploding?
With the decline of political social conservatism, New Atheists stopped being a weird ally of progressivism and became too much of an enemy of more central members of the coalition. Other commenters have mentioned Muslims, but African-Americans are also prominently religious. And progressives don’t see religious people within the coalition as opponents – a friend may be nominally Catholic, but they still support same-sex marriage/the welfare state/etc. To them, New Atheists are stirring up unnecessary trouble.
New Atheists are a victim of their incomplete success – they got their political victories, but not their desired cultural change.
The decline of political social conservativism? Is that a thing that happened? Trump sure doesn’t seem like he won on a tide of small-government free-market economic conservativism.
Trump won because of populism, not conservatism.
Also, yes social conservativism is on the decline in the USA. At a minimum, it’s shifting so that sexual morality is now enforced by the rules of liberals, not conservatives. Likewise racial favoritism and, as noted, favored religious groups.
I thought populism was sometimes defined as “social conservativism plus economic liberalism”. Certainly some social conservative positions (immigration, religion, NFL players kneeling for the national anthem) seem involved.
Lots of things are sometimes defined in dumb ways, let’s not get bogged down in definitions. You know that Trump wasn’t elected by fundamentalist Christianity, you know that NFL players kneeling for the national anthem has nothing to do with the positions of the New Atheists, you’re not actually confused about anything, you’re just bickering over word choice.
I was confused, but have figured it out now. Thanks for explaining it, however confrontationally.
He sure as hell didn’t win on a platform of opposing gay marriage and abortion. The New Atheists have nothing to say about trade, and even give aid and comfort to Trumpist concerns about Muslim immigration.
I hate to dispute this point with you, since in general I think your first response (“Islam, duh”) is the actual answer to what is going on.
Abortion was very big in this last election, and remains, going forward, the single biggest deal of the republican party. Trump won white women after his access hollywood tape came out, and that is down to abortion.
“Social conservatism” is a combination of a few things.
Consider this 4-way socia breakdown from Andrew Gelman:
My impression is that New Atheism was anti-“religious conservative”, but otherwise didn’t really decide among the other three groups.
Trump marketed himself as caring about immigration and trade, rather than same-sex marriage, abortion, school prayer, etc. In the Bush years, nationalism was in the big tent of social conservatism, but since then the two have grown apart.
Trump did this during his campaign. Peter Thiel spoke in his support at the Republican convention while proclaiming himself proud to be gay.
Could you imagine Bush, or one of his main backers, doing anything like that? The religious right has lost the culture war. Their last remnants may support Trump because they have no alternative, not because he’s their candidate.
I think this is a big part of it, black people and latinos are a big part of the democratic electoral coalition (and their key to a “permanent demographic advantage”, which seems like it’s not happening after all, but whatever), and they’re far more religious, on average, than white people.
Another thing is that a lot of the people who are part of the New Atheist movement are traditionally low status, nerdy guys with poor social skills and no fashion sense. Of course the question is if their low status made them fail, or their failure made the higher status people leave.
So uh this is unrelated but while I’m not sure whether having to log in to view comments now is deliberate I’m pretty sure this less readable new appearance of said comments is not?
Edit: And it’s fixed, nevermind
Whenever I hear people argue that some group of people never change their opinions based on solid reason, I think of this poster. If the New Atheism has met a negative response in liberal circles, perhaps that’s because the arguments put forward are themselves unconvincing. And since a large faction of liberals do not identify as atheist (even if they’re not the Bible-thumping sort), the New Atheists tried to be part of an ingroup they’ve had to engage with to change their minds by persuasion. If you’re lamenting their rejection as part of the liberal ingroup, you have to assess whether their arguments are persuasive to the typical liberal theist – not crazy 7-day creationists.
Speaking as a theist, I’m always amazed at the pointlessness of the ‘debates’ between New Atheists and Fundamentalist Christians. Sure the Fundamentalists sound crazy, but then they always did. I didn’t need New Atheists to point that out to me. Meanwhile, the New Atheist arguments sound like this, “Now I’ve conclusively proved that the Earth could not be created in 7 days and that a literal interpretation of the Bible is a really dumb idea – therefore you must reject Christianity outright!” Except I already thought the literal/inerrant Biblical guys were dumb and that what they’ve introduced is a completely anachronistic way to read the text anyway. And I know New Atheists don’t just debate Fundamentalists, and maybe it’s just my selection bias, but I don’t really hear them engaging with more sane theist ideas in their quest to stamp out Belief by dint of pure logic. So the outsize focus on Fundamentalists feels more like a straw man with which to beat on not-crazy Theists, and it makes New Atheism a tired old party trick that’s easy to ignore. Except when the trickster comes up to you at a party and tries to run the trick on you, at which point you just say, “Yeah I’m familiar with this one and I know how it works. Go bug someone more gullible like you usually do.”
I know Atheists hate this line of thinking. “Look, I don’t believe in any type of God, so why should I have to learn any of the details that would disprove YOUR particular belief system?” And if we’re talking about ME convincing YOU, your point is entirely valid. However, if YOU aim to convince ME you’ve got to do a little better than convince me of the error of dogma I don’t actually believe.
Yes! I’ve had the exact same impression. Thanks for helping clarify this.
Again, I’m not claiming new atheism doesn’t do this. I’m claiming everyone else does too.
I think some of the focus on Fundamentalists is that the New Atheists feel they have the most negative impact on policy. General theists with no sacred text to follow are likely to cause less harm. However I do think there is some selection bias. I’ve seen lots of debate about non-specific theism as well as specific religions. You can’t debate all beliefs at once.
I think the friction between new atheists and progressives makes a lot of sense if you entertain Haidt’s perspective on progressivism– namely that it’s committed to the idea of compassion and the care/harm axis to the exclusion of all others. Their guiding principle, boiled down, is “I’m opposed to things that hurt people”.
My impression of New Atheism is that it never really argued on that axis. For them, the primary goal was to demonstrate that religion was not a legitimate authority (and that the scientific tradition was), which meant it was never quite relevant to the progressive’s conception of what was good. Even when they called out the harm that religion did, it was usually in service this broader argument that “this is why religion isn’t a just authority”. From the perspective of most progressives, it made the new atheists seem preoccupied with things that fundamentally weren’t relevant to them.
I think the problem is that the New Atheists criticized people for being religious, which is something you’re not really supposed to do. It’s outside the bounds of tolerant behavior in this society. You’re not supposed to criticize people for being Catholic or Jewish; at most you can take issue with particular policies of the Catholic church or Jewish traditional practice. Saying there is something wrong with being Baptist, say, is as bad as saying there is something wrong with being Irish, and that’s considered pretty darn bad. And the New Atheists went beyond that to saying all of these religious folks were just plain deluded, which was rude enough to alienate a lot of people. They said something that is ok to believe, and possibly to say in the gentlest of terms, but not to say brashly, and were treated harshly for it.
But there are plenty of groups which are rude and intolerant and alienating and remain in good standing in elite circles/among Scott’s commie tumblr friends. So there’s still a puzzle. Your point about “saying there is something wrong with being Baptist, say, is as bad as saying there is something wrong with being Irish” doesn’t actually work, because the racial equivalent of the New Atheists don’t actually see the same treatment.
Cf.
“There’s probably no God. Now stop worrying and enjoy your life.”
Connecting atheism simpliciter to any particular ethical or political cause — except perhaps opposing creationism and civic religious symbols, and generally supporting for science — requires at least a few steps’ worth of controversial and non-obvious of reasoning.
The New Atheist movement is just a banal example of the maxim that most people are ignorant, and if you successfully convince a large number people to believe something to be true, most will believe it to be true for the wrong reasons. Essentially you’re trading people believing in something false for ignorant reasons, to believing something true for ignorant reasons. And ignorant people are obnoxious. In this case, the ignorance is in philosophy, which is related to the fact that the New Atheist movement is aligned with a naively scientistic STEMlord attitude that eschews expert consensus in one field (philosophy) while simultaneously lamenting that expert consensus in other fields (climate science, for example) are not given enough credence.
Expert consensus in philosophy is atheist.
Expert consensus in the specific sub-field of Philosophy of Religion is not, however. Although there’s obvious selection bias going on, ‘Expert consensus in philosophy is atheist’ is misleading. Whether or not ‘eschewing expert consensus’ is a good way to describe it, there was a genuine phenomenon of New Atheist STEMmers claiming philosophical competence they did not possess, and belittling philosophy when they met resistance.
Perhaps this is a bubble thing, but in my bubble the obvious hypothesis is that if new atheism failed it’s because of islamophobia. Judging by my newsfeeds, prominent new atheists range from saying strongly uncompassionate things to saying maybe-true-but-clearly-fraught-in-this-climate-of-islamophobia things. I’m quite surprised you wrote a whole column about this without even mentioning islam et c.
Cf. the previous post
This may be somewhat subjective rather than an overarching theory, but I’m precisely the kind of person you’re talking about, an atheist that completely lost interest in New Atheism despite agreeing with pretty much everything they say.
I’d definitely agree that the major turning point was the pivot of criticising religion as a belief to specifically criticise Muslims as people. From what I saw, the New Atheists saw anti-Islamism as a foot in the door – if people can see how evil Islam is, maybe they’ll see how evil all religions are! – but never got past that first phase and essentially wound up going from ‘religion is false’ to ‘Islam is uniquely bad among religions.’ Along with this comes support for a variety of positions that many liberals would consider discriminatory and support for political positions that involve invading or oppressing Muslim countries; Sam Harris basically goes on about almost nothing else. It’s a turn-off.
Second of all, the message is fairly repetitive and hasn’t evolved and just keeps repeating the same thing. I think it’s by definition an issue where it’s hard to have tangible progress – feminists have tangible goals like strengthening protection for harassment victims, Black Lives Matter can push for accountability in the police, but atheism’s only goal can be to slowly convince – it would be hugely immoral to push for the government to ban religious belief, as much as I sometimes feel like the New Atheists would want to. And since they’re not reaching anyone not already convinced anyway, all they do is publish the same screeds, and people get bored.
The key point though is at some point the New Atheists (with the exception of Dennett) went from analysing the morality of religious belief to a perspective that religious belief is the unique and overriding cause of bad action, and therefore the goal of ethics is to reduce religious belief by any means necessary. At this point, while their critiques of religion remained true, they stopped analysing their own morality because it was done in the name of atheism and forgot that, say, discriminating against people based on religion/ethnic origin (which are often intertwined) has had some terrible consequences in the past. At that point, they become a sort of one-trick pony, and have both become dull and lost the moral high ground.
As someone who listens to Sam Harris a lot, this is really untrue. Of all the hours I’ve heard him talk, the only thing that somewhat maps to invading/oppressing Muslim countries is that he’s made some points in support of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.
And yet, I get the feeling that your perception is really common and people think that’s all Sam Harris is. So indeed – how did new atheism fail so miserably?
In a word? Edgelording.
Can you give an example of this?
Alternative theory: the New Atheists got thrown overboard because their discourse was actively inconvenient.
Modern progressivism doesn’t want to disprove or destroy religion. It wants to ignore it, marginalize it, laugh it off, and forget that it ever existed– or at best keep it around as a boogeyman to scare children with. The problem with the New Atheists is that they actually engage in religious debates. Which, to progressives who want to move people (or at least elites) away from religion, is one of the worst things that could happen.
Imagine a city council that’s trying to ignore an environmental issue of some kind– say, a polluting factory that activists are protesting. But one of the council members won’t shut up about how terrible the activists are, how dangerous their ideas are, how they’re going to ruin the city, etc.. This actually hurts the council’s cause in multiple ways. First, it makes the issue harder to ignore. Second, it makes otherwise indifferent people curious about those activists and their dangerous ideas. Third, it creates extra alienation and polarization, which increases the risk to the status quo (i.e. things moving forward as they have been). Fourth, it points everyone who’s inclined to oppose the council straight at one of the most dramatic forms of opposition.
The surprising corollary is that a lot of serious Christians tend to like / respect / appreciate the New Atheists. One of the most theologically conservative teachers at my (Christian) high school would often show video of debates between New Atheists and Christian apologists in class. (There’s also a less positive side to this, in that New Atheists and fundamentalist Christians can feed off each other’s acrimony and bad arguments, and end up adopting more extreme, aggressive, caricatured positions in response. It’s a vaguely toxoplasma-like vicious cycle.)
As someone who has trended away from New Atheism to become more and more intrigued by traditional orthodoxy, I can say New Atheism has failed me because for the most part it seems like it generally has no idea what “religion” even is, what it is that most orthodox faith traditions confess to believe, how science relates to those claims, and it has a nasty tendency to misstate the historical record to score cheap points with people who aren’t going to fact check it.
The first episode of NDT’s ‘Cosmos’ sealed it for me. Give me David Bentley Hart any day over that dreck.
+1 for DBH.
But to be fair, it takes two to tango. I’ve sometimes wondered if Fundamentalism and New Atheism are two sides of the same coin. Each one serves as a strawman / weak man for the other, and they both accept certain assumptions about the terms and parameters of the debate that seriously distort orthodox positions. Also, people seem disproportionately likely to convert from one to the other or vice versa.
Yeah I also think New Atheism is kinda the mirror image of fundamentalism. Both are aggressively proselytizing movements who take a literalist understanding of the text.
I had issues with Cosmos, but is it considered New Atheist?
In my opinion, r/Atheism is the most criclejerking subreddit I’ve ever seen. Half of the posts there are about yet another pastor blamed of doing something inappropriate with the boys from the church choir. For some reason the subscribers of the named subreddit believe that every such news is a strong argument against the existance of God.
Every circlejerk gets a counterjerk. I think Scott put it really well recently
Basically New Atheism is base level, anti-New Atheism is next level, and Scott appears to be on the 3rd level. Also he kinda answers his own question as to why so many people hate on New Atheists. It’s that they give simplistic black and white narratives about religion and culture and then say anyone who disagrees with them is just relying on feelings.
“Basically New Atheism is base level”
Religious fundamentalism is base level. I can totally see how you would miss this, I almost missed this reading over your comment, but it’s still kind of shocking that it’s possible to miss.
Isn’t this just an alignment of incentives? One (particularly-culture-war-sensitive-so-please-lets-all-be-civil) aspect to this I think is the obvious divide between the “hip” Social Justice Warriors and the “not-so-hip” New Atheists.
If I close my eyes and think about what we think about when we think about a New Atheist (not a famous one), I think of a mouth-breathy, neck-bearded, loosely-t-shirted, oily-skinned guy, sitting in front of his laptop at 2am, getting worked up about a YouTube video (so much for my being sensitive….sorry about that).
If I close my eyes and think about what we think about when we think about an SJW, there are indeed not-so-hip individuals. But there are also writers for NYT, Vox, Boston Review. There are guys with photogenic smiles, women with lots of (attractive, appropriately colour-filtered) selfies on their Instagram. When I think of a guy writing “#MaleFeminist” sincerely, the guy I picture isn’t overwhelmingly attractive, cool, magnetic…but he’s a long way away from the stereotypical image of an NA.
It should be obvious, therefore, that signaling Vox-worthy opinions is going to give you a lot more cache out in the real world than signaling that you listen to the Waking Up podcast.
Indeed, one thing I picture when I picture as SJW is “someone who is somewhat hip, but not quite that hip”. In other words, someone who occasionally needs progressive opinions to get some attention out in the real world.
Why? I’m not sure. Here’s a couple of points though.
NAs, to my mind, came about around the time that a lot of internet discussions were on “chatboards” and things (this is kinda before my time so I’m 100% on the preferred lingo). SJWs came later, and internet discussions had devolved into the famous “Twitter battle”. When I close my eyes and picture “the kinds of people who were on the internet around the time the God Delusion was published”, the mental image I have is pretty close to an NA. If I close my eyes and picture “averagely-cool person’s facebook account”, the mental image I have is pretty close to an SJW (or at least a heavily left-leaning individual). One mechanism for creating social cohesion that separates NA from SJW is how an inappropriate remark (in SJW-land) can have catastrophic effects, whereas an inappropriate remark (in NA-land) tends to get ignored, or read with a great deal of charity (think about Dawkins’s line about burqas being “bin-liners”). If an online NA community is forming on a sub-Reddit (again, before my time, maybe it didn’t happened on Reddit…) then members are somewhat more anonymous. If an online SJW community is forming on Facebook or Twitter, then members are much much less anonymous. And here “anonymous” means not only “they know where I live” but also “they know ‘my identity’, what I’m like, what I’m into”.
Another point: think of the variety of opinions that you could fit under “SJW”. Racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia – yes. But also: wealth inequality, which includes welfare, health-care, tax reform, and whole other slate of issues (think, once again, of the sorts of things Vox covers). To be a progressive, you get to care about a lot of different things, you get to signal empathy from a lot of different angles about a lot of different people. Who do NAs get to signal empathy about? Minorities in Islamic-majority countries, gay kids living in rural Louisiana…NA don’t get to signal about voting-rights, or single-payer. The averagely progressive person gets a news-story every day to jump on.
And indeed the element on personal contact is important here. Writers for Vox know someone who is gay and who got bullied in high school, know a woman who was harassed on the bus that morning. NAs don’t know that many trans-individuals living in Tehran. An SJW (or an averagely-cool person who joined Facebook around the time everyone joined Facebook) thus responds positively to a Vox article on the gay wedding-cake issue (‘hey my best friend’s brother is gay and has eaten cake before’), but not so positively to an article titled “12 Totally Ludicrous Things Episcopalians ACTUALLY BELIEVE” (‘what my grandma is gay how dare Vox’).
Again, I think “hipness” is downstream of who’s winning. If the atheists had won and the feminists had lost, we’d be talking about the cool suave Christopher Hitchens types vs. purple-haired non-leg-shaving SJWs.
But if you think about the kinds of arguments made by atheists vs SJWs, each appeals to different sensibilities, and those sensibilities are interlinked with social literacy ability and knowledge vs logical/empirical abilities and knowledge.
Atheist arguments tend to be about failures of logic or information or common sense: “Christian believe a book that, when it isn’t flatly contradicting itself, makes claims about the origin of the universe that we now know can’t be true.”
SJW arguments are more like failure of empathy: “How can you be against single-payer? My boyfriend is trans and has suffered depression all his life. Republican efforts to replace Obamacare will leave him out in the cold, unable to access mental healthcare.”
Isn’t one argument way more likely to make you “cool”, in so far as you’ll have more friends if you’re always signalling empathy, rather than signalling logical ability? Imagine reversing these kinds-of-arguments.
(To the extent that atheist “have won”, its by using arguments that appeal to SJWs – “Hardcore Christians like Mike Pence wants to make being gay illegal”)
There’s a psychological split between the sort of person who gets passionate about atheism because Logic and Reason, and the sort of person who doesn’t have strong opinions on the matter, but disbelieves just enough that they’re willing to fight against organized religion in the name of social justice. The latter group noticed that the former tended to also have its share of people who were critical of e.g. feminism for the same reasons that you are, and that made them enemies.
I feel like it’s gotta come down to status dynamics, at some level. I think people tended to view vocal atheists as making a status claim with their beliefs – it wasn’t “God doesn’t exist,” it was “God doesn’t exist, and I’m smarter than you for realizing it.” People are particularly allergic to status grabs relating to intelligence, for whatever reason, and I think the New Atheists triggered that in droves. I get the feeling that to a lot of people, loudly proclaiming the truth of atheism gradually became sort of equivalent to bragging about having a high IQ score – it was almost gauche, something you just shouldn’t do; something that proved that you probably weren’t as smart as you thought you were. So the movement kind of withered, at least in terms of people visibly and vocally participating in it.
…except that obviously doesn’t totally work as an explanation, because a lot of social justice activism consists of exactly the same kind of status grabs, except made in the moral realm, and people don’t seem to have nearly as much of a problem with that. Which is…weird. People may hate it when someone claims to be more intelligent than they are, but they also don’t much like it when someone claims to be a better and more virtuous person than they are.
Part of me wants to (cynically) say that it’s just a function of the initial makeup of the movement, and whether or not it’s able to reach a critical mass of acceptance in the minds of the population. The initial faces of the New Atheist movement were mostly Dawkins, Harris and Dennet, who basically stood in for “Science” as a whole to the public. And people…well, I think people do tend to like scientists in general, as long as they’re suitably self-effacing and humble and talk about “the limits of scientific inquiry” and all that. But I also think that the second a scientist oversteps their bounds, and makes it clear that they think they’re smarter than the rest of the population, feathers get ruffled pretty quickly. Plus, bundled in along with the scientists in the New Atheism package were also nerds and geeks other misfits, who obviously have never been the most popular groups of people in the world. I think ultimately New Atheism as a movement failed because people pushed back against what they saw as intellectual arrogance/overreach, and the pushback was largely successful because the people who made up the movement didn’t start out with enough popularity to withstand it.
Whereas in the social justice movement…well, to be honest I’m horrendously unqualified to talk about the history of the social justice movement, being only familiar with like the last ten years of it, and even that only passingly. I guess I’ll just say that I think the “initial” faces of social justice (whatever that means, with its history going back so far – maybe the initial faces of “recent” social justice?) were a lot more sympathetic to most people than the New Atheists were. Either the things they were saying were more innocuous (“We just want everyone to be equal!”) or when they were saying things more akin to moral status grabs, everyone understood that it was because they had been marginalized, or they were doing it in a “punching up” kind of way. So unlike New Atheism, the social justice movement didn’t trigger as many people’s allergies, which allowed it to grow – after all, it mostly just consisted of things that everyone agreed about anyway (“women are people, duh”). And importantly, I think this allowed it to not just grow, but grow to a point where a critical mass was reached, where the majority of [a certain subset of] the population either strongly subscribed to the movement themselves, or believed that the majority of [a certain subset of] the population strongly subscribed to the movement. And this meant that once social justice activism did get to the point where it moved beyond innocuous claims, where I think normally people would have said “Uh, wait, it really seems like you’re trying to unjustifiably high road us here, this isn’t cool,” it was kind of too late. People can band together to quash an upstart movement when it’s just getting started and has low status, but past a certain point that becomes really difficult – status is weird and self-perpetuating and all that.
I think that’s part of it, anyway, although obviously not the whole story.
People push back against status grabs in proportion to how easy they are to push back against. Status grabs relating to physical attributes are hard to push against, because they are obvious to the naked eye. Status grabs about intelligence are easy to push against, because not many people have Nobel prizes. That kind of rounds of to a “don’t boast about intelligence” rule.
My friend quipped: Criticising homeopathy is homeopathy for rationalists. A crude hobby for the the wealthy, which cannot work because of incorrect method and dosage. Further, it allows you to be smug thanks to esoteric knowledge. But still, it gives you such a nice comforting feeling.
That I find this funny despite recognising an earlier self in this is evidence for your point here. We cannot tolerate too much smugness.
“We are probably living in a simulation” is the new religion for some atheists.
Care to justify yourself? It’s something a lot of people find surprisingly-logically-sense-making, but nobody invests a lot of emotion or effort into caring about it. Sounds kind of like the opposite of religion to me.
It’s hard to care about, even if it’s a Very Large Truth, and we care deeply about truth. So we might be living in a simulation, so what? We can’t ever know what’s beyond it or transcend, unless that’s an automatic part of dying, which happens regardless. All we have is our sim life and we make the best of it. It remains true that love and pain exist in our sim life, and no one wants to step in front of a sim bus.
Just like I can tell the waking world from the dreaming one by which one has the critical buses. That, and evironmental persistence, mainly. Or let’s say we’re not in a sim but more like fish in an aquarium, the pets of some god. Does the recognition of this truth do anything for a fish? Could it possibly ascend to air breathing godhood via conscious choice based on this knowledge?
So while the sim possibility can’t be ruled out, and because it’s very unlikely to be confirmed, and because it wouldn’t matter if it was, it seems futile to speculate further about its likelihood or care one way or another.
“…since professional religious debaters like William Lane Craig tended to make short work of their amateur atheist opponents.”
Personally, this is close to why. I’m not much impressed by Craig, which just tells me if you manage to lose to him you really don’t know what you’re talking about. And they didn’t. You say the mistake right out. “We should accept the scientifically true fact that God does not exist,” misses everything entirely, because God is not a science question.
I don’t care that 46% of the US is creationist. Almost all of that 46% are not the intellectual elites of the group who believes in God. In the case of religion the intellectually lower groups are getting, however garbled or second hand, their beliefs from the actual intelligentsia of the religious. Who have far more nuanced ideas on things.
But Religion, as you go up the chain the issues stop being scientific and start being philosophical, and somehow New Atheists failed to notice. They just argued against the more scientific issues of the layman, and the layman tends to believe on the basis of pastors/parents/priests/whatever. And so you get a particularly useless sort of arguing, where basically Dawkins is arguing with Cletus the Coal Miner, and no matter how much he wins those debates Cletus is going to continue his life because when Craig explains it on the TV it makes sense and he can go back to bed.
To change the culture you have to successfully engage with the cultural elites. New Atheism failed to pass this minimum threshold by completely ignoring what the religious cultural elites were saying. As Dawkins asked when this was actually pointed out, “Do you have to read up on leprechology before disbelieving in leprechauns?” The answer is yes, because you have to at least be able to argue the base assumptions on what a leprechaun is supposed to be, according to believers in leprechauns.
At some point I think everybody sort of noticed this lack of engagement. For the normal person on the ground, they didn’t fully see it, but it became clear that nothing was changing and so everybody got bored, then annoyed.
A side note on this is that religion is a bit more rigid in this regard than the other debates as well, due to the faith element. There is no aspect of faith involved in being a Republican. But even if say, an Imam can successfully navigate through the massive tomes on the Trinity and explain why it doesn’t make sense to a priest, the fallback is that it’s a mystery and our human understand can run into limits. New Atheism didn’t get anywhere near that level though, so it is a side note.
I’m half-trolling here, but there were a few intellectual elites among New Atheists who were well aware of this and talked about Aquinas, modern philosophers of religion, etc. Aren’t you being unfair if you judge New Atheism based on its rank-and-file believers rather than on the best that its philosophy has to offer? 😛
I don’t think I’d be remiss to say that we don’t get much more culturally elite among New Atheists than the Four Horsemen, all four of whom were/are terrible at talking about Aquinas (why is it always Aquinas?). It was them I was thinking of more than anybody else, and I’d hardly say they were/are merely rank and file members of the group. Of course they weren’t the only ones, but I never saw anybody who both identified as a New Atheist, and actually garnered serious consideration from religious Philosophers of Religion, or well known Theologians. Perhaps I’m just missing them which I admit is totally possible because I don’t follow Philosophy of Religion all that hard. From what I have seen however, the issue wasn’t that they didn’t talk about these higher planes of theoretical wool, but that they so mangled the basic ideas and definitions that their arguments were ignored.
When climate skeptics and climate change advocates argue, at least the basic premises are understood and the words being used are the same between both parties. The wheels of debate are in motion even if the cart isn’t going anywhere. Not so with New Atheists.
There’s one partial explanation that I haven’t seen here yet, and that’s the idea that a social movement has a natural lifespan, probably related to the fact that its members grow older and continue to learn things.
Hear me out: say we reduce the NA movement down to a single person and a single moment in time, let’s say a 22-year-old in 2006 reading The God Delusion. In the decade(ish) that follows, that person undergoes a whole bunch of life changes, finishes college, starts using facebook/instagram/twitter/tumblr, enters the workforce, gets married, goes back to college, divorces, changes careers, reads different websites (?). It seems very likely that their opinions would change or at least broaden. The NA movement skewed young [citation needed], so whatever age you pick for this hypothetical person, it still likely holds true that they underwent a lot of significant life changes during the trajectory of the NA movement, and are now x% more mature/educated/worldly/wise than they were when they were initially attracted.
Now imagine that decade(ish) of the rise and fall of the NA movement, but with many people of different ages jumping into the movement at different times between (say) 2005 and 2015. By the time the latecomers are jumping in, the early-birds are already talking about the insights they’ve gained over years, sharing the critiques of the movement they’ve formed. And as this mass of critique gathers, the movement starts to die out, until very few people are jumping on the bandwagon. And then you notice suddenly that you’re listening to Sam Harris talk you through a guided meditation, or reading a NA author talking about the indivisible oneness and fundamental consubstantiality of all things, and you realise the movement has taken on some of the critiques and changed, too.
And in the initial heydey when the membership was zealous and vigorous and the thing became trendy, many people attached themselves to the bandwagon, because it’s what signalled ‘good thought’, because it felt right and powerful, because it’s what their opinion leaders were espousing. But when the criticisms of the movement started to gain strength, the bandwagoners noticed this and distanced themselves, which exaggerated the apparent rise and fall.
This definitely holds true for everyone I know in my friend group – myself and other previously militant atheists hit the NA movement hard in the mid-2000s, but now I cringe when I think about things I wrote then. Dawkins does seem pretty strawmannish, the NA critique of Islam does seem a bit simpleminded and ahistorical and unaware that ideologies are imperfect, lived things, the idea of ‘ridding the world of religion’ does now seem like an impossibility. In my case I definitely put it down to being significantly more educated, having more contact with religious and spiritual people, and, I don’t know, developing a bit more wisdom.
It’s possible that the current iteration of authoritarian progressivism we’re living through might pass in a similar way, with the weight of criticisms slowly growing as members grow more mature, until the criticisms are prominent enough that people stop jumping on the bandwagon and the movement slowly dies, or is replaced by a softer and improved version of itself.
Not sure I understand; in your theory, what prevents a new teenager approaching atheism today from being as naive as a teenager approaching atheism in 2006?
My thought is that they’re driven away by the more visible and readily available criticism, which was shaped and improved into something accurate during the earlier period of debate.
Essentially the ‘generation’ before them undergoes the whole journey of discovery, has the debates, grows older, and so when a teenager today types in ‘New Atheism’ to google, they find (THIS PAGE, WHAT?!) thinkpieces about what’s wrong with New Atheism that are kind of accurate in their criticism.
Of course the increased prominence of criticism could also be explained by what everyone above describes, which is simply that NA became a popular target for criticism [for reasons], but I think at least some part of it comes from the debate itself essentially becoming mature, with all the good points made, and with a pretty robust criticism easily visible to potential initiates.
It’s like asking “why don’t teenagers en-masse join [any social movement that was previously very popular but is now regarded as destructive or undesirable]”. Because they read about the debates that occurred in the past and they learn the lessons without having to make the mistakes themselves.
There are more interesting debates to be had around this topic, some of which are already taking place above, but as to the question of why New Atheism is far less popular with the liberal left than social justice advocacy or environmentalism I think the correct answer is the obvious one: most progressives, quite justifiably, don’t see religion as being nearly as bad as bigotry or environmental destruction. There are two main points to this:
1. Religion inspires a lot of good in the world.
2. The negative aspects of religion are non-essential to it.
For number one we have all the charity work done by religious groups. It’s hard to hate the church down the road when you see it running soup kitchens, etc. Racists aren’t known for their charity work. Big oil may invest a lot of money in worthy causes but this is quite obviously a public relations exercise. You’d have to be a particularly cynical atheist to think your local church are running a soup kitchen for the good PR it will bring.
If the priest of the nice do-gooding church mentioned above is also nicely liberal on social issues, why should we get worked up if he wants to read his Bible and say a few prayers every now and then? This is the second point. I know a few religious people and none of them hate gays or think a wife’s place is in the home. Sure, there’s some questionable stuff in those holy books and probably a correlation between religiosity and disliking gay people but it’s perfectly possible to be religious and left-wing on social issues at the same time.
And what puts people off about evangelical atheism is that it’s adherents don’t just want to go after people who take religion as their justification for violence or homophobia, they want to go after our nice soup-dispensing, happily-gay-wedding-officiating priest as well.
I completely agree with this.
People have done a lot of good things in the name of religion in the 20th century, and this still continues. High points include protecting and sometimes hiding people opposed by oppressive political regimes, charity, and running schools better than other available options. When new atheism goes against religion so forcibly, it would hurt those good side effects of religion more than it would hurt the bad side effects. In fact, if new atheism was successful and get written to the brain patterns of many people, this would probably hurt the good causes more than the bad causes, because it could convince people not to donate to the biggest charity organizations just because they are christian in their name, whereas it probably wouldn’t spread much in the environments where people grow up as religious fanatics and commit atrocities in religion’s name. This is probably one of the reasons why new atheism is disliked more than the other movements you mention.
Perhaps the ‘New Atheists’ are like the ‘Dark Ages’? New Atheism is a handy label pasted by critics on a vague idea. And despite a few unsuccessful attempts to form a ‘tribe’ the ‘New Atheists’ don’t exist as a tribe, don’t act as a tribe, so can hardly be held up as a ‘movement’.
Yes there are a few individuals who are ‘famous’ as ‘New Atheists’ – but are we surprised there are no philosopher kings running the world? No, and we shouldn’t be surprised that the ‘Four Horsemen’ are not driving social change.
I think it was Karl Sharro (@KarlRemarks on Twitter) who said “I’m going to arrange all the Richard Dawkins books on my shelf in condescending order.” Even though the horse is dead, I don’t enjoy watching it beaten, and those who believe that religion is the root of all evil have failed to observe that, on closer examination, everything sucks.
Speaking as someone who is agnostic, and yet sees ‘new atheist’ as a very strongly negative sign (more likely to mean “I won’t be friends with this person” than any religious statement I’m likely to run into), I think that the fundamental reason – in my case – is Dawkins.
Insofar as there is leadership for the New Atheists, it’s Dawkins and the rest of the Four Horsemen, in that order. And insofar as you’re reading one book arguing for New Atheism, it’s the God Delusion. And when I read the God Delusion, it did more to convince me that atheism was probably wrong than any book I’d ever read. I’m not sure how much of it was dislike of his tone – which I did mind – and how much of it was the much more rational feeling that he was ignorant; that the arguments in the book were a mix of brief, arrogant rebuttals of briefly-stated arguments*, appeals to authority I didn’t understand, and factual statements I could check for myself.
What did it for me – I read history for fun, especially military and political history. There is a bit where he is listing all of the horrible things that wouldn’t have happened in a world without religion, and includes several wars. Well, I read that as ‘would not have occurred without the religious element’, possibly even formalized to ‘imagine a counterfactual in which everyone stopped believing in the religion just before the war, and this would prevent the war.’
By that standard I believe he is wrong on all of them*. Not all the things he lists – but all the wars he lists, yes, at least the ones I can check. He’s not wrong that religion causes wars! It caused the Thirty Years’ War, for instance. But I think he just picked the biggest, flashiest examples of conflict (Israeli/Palestine, Irish Troubles, the Crusades, and former Yugoslavia, for instance) and declared that they were all because of the religion, forgetting, for instance, that the Irish had been having trouble with the English since Strongbow landed. He says that “without religion, and religiously segregated education, the divide simply would not be there,” and I just don’t believe him.
This convinced me of two things. First, that while he might be a great biologist, there was no reason to believe him on anything outside his field of expertise, since the one thing I could be certain of calling him on, I was confident he was wrong on. Second, that anyone who did trust him – who took him seriously as a major intellectual figure – had very low standards, and hence shouldn’t be taken seriously, either.
(*: Thinking of Scott’s ‘what developmental milestones are you missing’, and contrasting him with Lewis or Chesterton, it felt like he was operating at a much smaller number of steps; that he would list a religious argument, give an immediate counterargument, and maybe counter obvious reasons why his argument was wrong, and they’d go another two steps deeper.)
(**: The Crusades come closest, but the First Crusade was a foreign intervention into a preexisting [Byzantine-Seljuk] war that then got out of hand, and the later Crusades were fought to defend or reconquer territory conquered in the First Crusade.)
All of the above about political alignment with Islam.
And : New Atheists condemned the entire spectrum of religious belief with such indiscriminate fervor that their case lost all credibility. They asserted that to bring your child up in your religion is child abuse. That the mom who sends her kid to Sunday school to learn about “turn the other cheek” and “let he who is without sin cast the first stone” and “give unto Caesar what is Caesar’s” is functionally equivalent to a Saudi mullah recruiting terrorists and inculcating a culture of violent hatred. That religion “poisons everything,” right down to the soup kitchen. It doesn’t take much reflection to see through that bullshit.
Also they tried to name themselves “The Brights.”
I think that the “The Brights” claim is actually relevant. Not because it impacted anything – I first heard it after I stopped respecting the movement – but because it demonstrates a lack of social/political skill.
People don’t declare that they are the Xs, where X is a very positive term with no historical relationship with their cause. They may declare themselves in favor of “social justice,” which used to be a technical term with a technical meaning and certainly sounds very nice – but it has a preexisting association with the sort of things they do, and it also sounds both technical and like the sort of thing everyone should be in favor of. Similarly with “sustainability” – we’re in favor of sustainability, aren’t you? Why wouldn’t you be?
On the other hand, the New Atheists saying that they were “The Brights” is (a) an attempt to change their name from a preexisting one to a new one, and (b) roughly equivalent to calling everyone who disagrees with them an idiot. They’re bright (Bright, even) and so, by implication, nobody else who doesn’t want to join their group is.
… I don’t think I’m saying this right, actually, it’s 4 AM my time. But I think there’s something there.
Well said. The movement always came off as smug and petty. If being technically correct but acting like a dick about it generally worked then Asperger’s Syndrome wouldn’t be a syndrome.
>New Atheism has lost its battle for the cultural high ground. r/atheism will shamble on as some sort of undead abomination, chanting “BRAAAAAAIIINSSSS…are what fundies don’t have” as the living run away shrieking. But everyone else has long since passed them by.
>How did the New Atheists become so loathed so quickly?
I think it was always like this. Even before the Atheism+ thing mentioned in an earlier top-level comment, the public face of atheism was obnoxious teenagers wearing black tshirts with snarky white text. I had a phase like this. I didn’t wear my beliefs on my sleeves either literally or figuratively but I would watch Penn and Teller’s Bullshit! and feel smugly smart about myself.
Now I’m feeling all nostalgic. Ah, people on internet forums arguing mainly about atheism—such innocent, naive times, although I’m sure it’s just the rose-coloured glasses of youth talking there.
Since we’re throwing hypotheses around, a common criticism of New Atheism among the liberal writers I have read is that, contrary to say, climate change advocates who at their core have a large segment of climatologists who know that they’re talking about, New Atheism was essentially a bunch of scientists and adjacent people pontifying about subjects that were completely out of their field and onto which they had done no research whatsoever (theology and the history of religions), complete with a strong tunnel vision tendency that made them see every religion not just through the prism of christianity, not just through the prism of protestant christianity, but specifically through the prism of baptist christianity!
Any liberal who knew anything at all about religion (and there are a lot more of those than the average conservative might think) could only embarassed by their ignorant diatribes and feel the need to prominently display a “I’m not with them” placard.
The issue is clearer once you take the Hansonian perspective: atheism is not about religion. Normal people are not “principled atheists”, they do not have considered theological or philosophical opinions. They are atheists socially, and when that clashes with some other social identification, well….
Possibly some demographic reasons: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atheism_in_the_United_States
But I think some of the point of the New Atheists was in fact repeating the same thing over and over to people that agreed. Climate change has actual facts to convey, or is just signaling. Atheists constant repetition wasn’t to convey facts, but to show that religion didn’t need to hold an elevated respect. ‘There is no God’ isn’t something you had to politely and quietly say once, then go away… you could repeat over and over and be annoying about it. I think they considered it a feature… look, people aren’t wincing at saying this in public, they find it annoying instead! progress!
The problem is that cultural respect was dug in deep, and people noticed there was some opportunity cost in ‘militant’ atheism. No need to alienate listeners, readers, friends.
I think the issue is that they over-reach towards a personally held grudge/belief and alienate people who reasonably dissent.
Atheists start with the scientific fact that there is no guy-in-the-cloud god, and then accuse you of being stupid if you don’t accept that most human evil comes from religion.
Climate change activists start with the scientific fact that the climate is changing and mad-made, then jump to “you must support policy x that happens to line up exactaly with my other progressive beliefs, otherwise you’re being anti-science”
PETA starts with the moral position of not wanting to harm animals, to accusing you of being a cruel monster if you don’t agree that computer models are just as reliable as animal models, and should be used in medical research.
SJW start with the undeniable fact that there are groups of people who have been and are currently oppressed, and jump to calling you a racist if wear a Kimono for halloween or decide you look good in dreads.
Libertarians start with the economic fact that markets are super efficient at solving problems, to accusing you of being unreasonable if you don’t every problem should be solved by markets.
Etc.
The problem with atheists may have been that there are a lot of people who are sorta religious and have noticed the over-reach. The others in the list are in various stages of people noticing.
New Atheism is all about Science™. Even in their heyday, that was controversial on the Left; sure, they were mostly going after religion, but it was pretty obvious how they felt about “other ways of knowing” more generally. But there was space for that in the early Oughts, because postmodernism had retreated from its mid-90s high-water-mark. But since then, postmodernism has eaten the Left, and the Left has eaten liberalism, so a bunch of straight white males talking about so-called-empiricism are Public Enemy #1. That remains the case if some of those “facts” are congenial to existing belief systems.
I’d also echo the points about Islam, but I don’t think the issue is US voting blocks. It’s idpol. Dawkins screeching spittled ignorant invective against Christianity was fine, because it was implicitly aimed at Those Kind Of People. But it rapidly became clear that the New Atheists meant it, and were willing to say bad things about the religions of people leftists don’t hate. Well, that’s an attack on identity (You don’t want me to exist! Literally shaking!).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atheism_in_the_United_States#Religion
Somehow only 92% of Atheist Americans lack a belief in god?
Checking a box doesn’t make it so. I’m surprised Scott thinks 46% of Americans are young earth creationists because they checked the box that said so. That’s not how things work. The box can be viewed as a tribal vote. Also, it’s a serious sin in many religions to blaspheme or deny God. Even if someone doesn’t believe in literalism, they generally aren’t going to put an F in front of a sentence from the bible when asked to interpret the sentence literally. The box doesn’t allow for sufficient nuance for people to answer in the manner that best conforms to their beliefs, as a result they go for safety over accuracy.
I have an anecdote that might shine some light on the issue. This happened more than a decade ago in Italy.
Our high school had invited the most prominent New Atheist of Italy: Piergiorgio Odifreddi. The guy was saying a lot of outrageous and weird stuff, however the breaking point came when he talked about the Ascension of Mary. He said that the bible mentioned that the Mary ascended to heaven, but he has calculated what her position would have been if she had moved at the speed of light and she wasn’t there, so the bible was false.
After he said this, our physics professor rose up to speak. He was what we in Italy call a mangiapreti (literally, somebody that eats priests), but he started a long physics explanation which basically ended with the statement that Mary was not visible because she had gone through a wormhole. People laughted, but Piergiorgio Odifreddi lamented that physics teachers like him were a disgrace. At that point there was booing, because he was a popular teacher.
Afterwards he said to us that what irritated him was the bad science and the stupidity of the arguments he made. Nobody believed that Mary literally ascended to heaven like a rocket. He was making a disservice to students, but not engaging with real arguments made by religious people. He also said that the guy was an asshole, because the way he treated some students that asked critical questions.
Mutatis mutandis, I think that the same critiques applies to the American New Atheists.
I’ll write a longer response later, but I want to say I’m seriously disappointed in this article. It starts from a questionable premise (what constitutes failure?), does not anchor its speculation to any concrete people or events, thereby misses a couple of aspects that may actually have been relevant, and is completely lacking in the “charitable” aspect.
The New Atheists are pro-Enlightenment, pro-free speech. I’m very religious but I didn’t mind Dawkins or Hitchens or anyone like them. They would leave me alone because they believed in freedom of conscience. In fact, that’s what motivated them. Religion wouldn’t leave them alone.
Progressives don’t believe in freedom of conscience or freedom of speech. That’s why they don’t like New Atheists. From the conservative side this seems obvious. Note also that a lot of conservatives liked Christopher Hitchens, in particular.
There’s a spectrum of obviousness of social facts, though. If you’re going to do in-group signalling, for it to be effective, it needs to be in a specific range. If you start saying things that are too obvious to a particular group too much, you’ll start sounding like the outgroup’s caricature of that group, and be suspected of faking it (and often this is the result of being a new convert).
I suspect new-convert-disorder is really at the heart of the social issues with nu-atheism. The atheist segment of the blue & grey tribes not within the nu-atheist sphere were largely raised without religion or with a very weak emphasis on religion, so religious ideas seem irrelevant or like historical curiosities. The nu-atheist group, on the other hand, seems to be full of converts — exiles from heavily religious backgrounds who double down on ideas they haven’t quite assimilated yet because they’re trying to make an identity transition. (In other words, they make the same kinds of stupid mistakes as the most misguided extreme tumblr SJWs do for the same reason: they’ve jumped into the deep end of a community centered around ideas that directly contradict their upbringing, and they make the mistake of believing that their peers need as much evangelism as they do in order to understand these ideas.)
Side effects: the importing of outgroup ideas that don’t really fit (atheist churches, universal lists of topics that should be CW’d), loud repetition of ingroup ideas simplified to the point of being basically wrong (Gallileo burned at the stake for heliocentrism; all cultural interchange being evil), and heavy gatekeeping based on incorrect understanding of the in-group’s actual stance (“if you don’t agree that islam is inherently evil you’re a dumb theist”, “if you’re white and you eat sushi you’re a racist”).
When the influx of newbies to an ideology is quick and sudden (as it was with atheism and social justice — and, hell, communism too) it’s easy for the original group to be displaced and the newcomers (and their mistakes) to characterize the whole group forever. This basically happened with communism (bolsheviks appeared and were massively successful for a while despite having a pretty weak grasp on Marx and now communism is equated with bolshevism for most people, and thus to command economies and authoritarian governments rather than to anarchist communes) and with social justice (which has become a dirty word in some communities because it’s identified with dumb teenagers who freak out about cafeteria menus rather than remaining associated with careful analyses of subtle structural inequality).
It didn’t really happen with atheism because a whole lot of people have just been quietly atheistic for centuries, in communities where religion isn’t a big deal, and the sudden appearance of lots of vocal atheists in the evangelical heartland didn’t seem like a big deal when it came at the end of their communities slowly sliding toward 80-90% functional atheism over a few hundred years. (People in largely atheistic countries — even where they belong to some religion on paper — like Japan or scandanavia often just find the question irrelevant, and this coincides with my experience living in New England in communities that are nominally catholic but functionally 90%+ lapsed.) It’s easy to separate the atheists, then, from the nu-atheists, who live elsewhere, have a different background, and ultimately have very different beliefs.
The nu-atheists don’t have a great deal of contact with the old-atheists, in part because the things nu-atheists are obsessed with repeating are either obvious or obviously wrong to old-atheists. So, they get a great deal of mocking for having not yet understood atheism. (The Baffler piece seems to be written from this old-atheist point of view — and, indeed, while some socialist religious communities exist, leftist politics since the beginning of the 20th century have been largely the domain of ‘free thinkers’ who have not been religious for generations, so The Baffler’s target audience would mostly be people who considered atheism the obvious default and had rarely encountered somebody with a religious upbringing.)
There are a couple other links, here. An emotionally-driven caustic mode of argument is linked to both nu-atheism and the naive proto-SJ practiced in some communities, and both groups are dominated by teenagers. Indeed, people go through an extreme phase as teenagers and then grow out of it, retaining the core beliefs but bringing some maturity, going from nu-atheist to atheist or going from rabid SJW to ‘concerned about the state of the world’. (The figureheads, whose paychecks depend upon being angry in public, don’t really have the option of growing out of this larval stage.)
Why is there a link between nu-atheists and white nationalism? Because teenagers are edgelords, and there are places where both racism and lack of religion are considered taboo.
I think it’s pretty reasonable to enforce taboos against both weird perversions of good ideas (nu-atheism, which is almost totally independent of regular atheism at this point because of geography, and bolshevism, which was never really in line with the mainstream of pre-1900 communist thought) and edgelordy embraces of awful ideas (like nationalism, forced eugenics, and ethnic cleansing).
The normal way of enforcing taboos is to mock these people mercilessly.
As others have pointed out, New Atheism is in some way a mirror image of Fundamentalism. It wants to convert everyone to their own way of thinking, and it is really obsessed about the details of this thinking. If I would say I believe the bible is wrong because in my personal Jesus multiplied 12 breads and 9 fish, it would be a problem for both groups.
I think the interesting question is, why are both (american) fundamentalists and New Atheists so obsessed about the literal truth of the bible? I mean there are other fundamentalists too, like radical catholics or muslims, and they don’t make it an enormous point that their holy text is absolutely true, even if they might believe in it. (Catholics have one million beliefs that are not justified from the bible, while muslims derive many thinks from oral traditions that go like “Someone heard that someone heard … that Mohammed said”.)
I think the focus point that made New Atheism big was that Evangelical creationists tried to push creationism into schools etc. in the 2000s. This gave us all the lovely debates where biologists argue with Evangelicals. And what those Evangelicals believe is more or less that the bible is the Absolute truth. So the biologists/New Atheists argued against them that the bible cannot be the absolute truth, because then Pi = 3 or whatever. This led to the new Atheists adopting the understanding what the bible is as a text from the Evangelicals. Both think that every statement in the bible has to be taken at face value, like a scientific text if you want to call it that way. (I’m sure I’m being too broad when I say that this is what Evangelicals believe. But they take the “sola scriptura” concept from protestantism and apply it really hardcore, which is what I’m interested in.)
Now the thing is of course, if you read the bible as a scientific text, you misunderstand what the bible is as a text. The bible consists of myths that become semihistorical texts the younger the texts get, then you get poems and prayers, eyewitness accounts and myths that have been mashed by people who compiled them, a travel account, letters, some authentic, some not, and finally bizarre fan-fiction. I’m not saying that many religious people understand all of that, but many of them have a better understanding/feeling of it than rather radical branches of protestants.
This missunderstanding leads to the fact that New Atheists don’t understand religion at all. They think being religious means thinking that wrong facts are true, while in fact being religious means believing in thinks that mean something to you, that are aesthetic to you. In the view of New Atheists, Orthodox Judaism means obeying bizarre rules because you are wrongly informed that God exists, while actually obeying those rules gives Orthodox Jews a way to express their relationship to God. But I can understand why New Atheists get that misconception, not many religious people tell you that they obey their religion’s rules because they like them, but there are many that will tell you (and they also belief this) that they obey the rules because they must.
Now if you tell someone who believes in a religion because they like how the religions allows them to have a relationship with the world around them and metaphysical realm (God or a Pantheon of gods or whatever) that the metaphysical realm is not real, this is silly. The person has a relationship with the metaphysical realm, so it kinda exists. It’s also mean, because if the person enjoys having that relationship, it’s hurting them. As long as people have a healthy relationship to the metaphysical, I find that absolutely ok.
I can by the way recommend a book that greatly expands the concept that religion expresses a relationship between the believer and the world around them, it’s The Holy and the Profane by Mircea Eliade.
I think an underappreciated part of this may be cohort effects. I first heard of Dawkins when I was about 18, and like most 18 year olds, I had a fair bit of appreciation for someone who was bellicose in the defence of truth. I never loved him as much as some, but in an era where much of what I read was hyperpartisan and about picking fights, he fit in pretty well.
Thing is, most New Atheists are belligerent jerks. You’re the one who gave the best explanation I’ve yet seen as to why (in the Bravery Debates posts of yesteryear), but the upshot is that they’re way more appealing to people who want a fight than they are to people who don’t. Most people want fewer fights as they age.
I think that New Atheists are to atheism like Objectivists are to libertarianism. They’ll stand up and preach about things you all believe in, and that’s a useful trait in an ally sometimes, but good lord does it get obnoxious quickly. They’re the ones you need to apologize for at parties, the ones you try to teach the idea of Kolmogorov complicity to over and over again without any success. Eventually, their tedium exceeds their usefulness, and you drop them. When you’re 18 that process takes years, but I’d wager that people a generation older than you or I mostly got over Dawkins and Tyson within weeks, even if we all agree on an object level.
It’s really essential to understand that so many of the people who hate New Atheists live in progressive strongholds and thus are not subject to the vagaries of nutjob Christians in their business. As someone who lived in suburban Indiana for 5 years I can tell you that aggressive pro-life Christians are much, much worse.
I’d say this is a credit to contemporary religious people, at least in the circles The Baffler operates in. Tell your Trump supporter friend Trump is the worst thing to happen to America since McCarthy and he’ll get defensive. Tell your climate change skeptic friend she’s full of shit and she’ll get defensive. Tell your Catholic friend that God doesn’t exist and the bible is made up and she’ll tell you that yeah, isn’t it annoying when people mix up spiritual and objective beliefs? and tell you a Catholic joke. Moloch lives when both sides are invested in him.
Speaking of Islam, one place where Dawkins and co. are still well loved is /r/exmuslim
I think the followers of the new atheists and the ‘new atheists’ themselves got bored of regurgitating the same thing.
I think it’s a social status association thing. Like sneerclub.
Eliezer once referred to the “atheist/libertarian/technophile/sf-fan/early-adopter/programmer/etc…empirical cluster in personspace.” We can add more descriptors here, like grey tribe, nerd, autistic, etc.
Basically cultural conventions hold religious belief as something not to be mocked. It’s one thing to mock the religious right types, but that’s only a subset of believers, especially since you can be a “believer” without actually holding to the traditional teachings. Indeed, this probably describes most blue tribe believers.
Thus the people who mock religion as such, rather than just the religious right, are violating social conventions. They also are drawn disproportionately from the set of non-conformists and nerds, who are losers in the signaling game.
Shorter version: The Emperor’s New Clothes is *wrong*. If that happened in reality, everyone would mock the kid’s naivete, and go right on extolling the emperor’s beautiful new clothes. And if a group of nerdy adults started loudly insisting the kid was right, they would be shouted down, sneered at, made fun of, and socially expelled.
…assuming the emperor was a Democrat of course.
It always baffles me when people speculate on issues like “what happened with the new atheists” or “where did the alt-right come from?”, as I clearly remember seeing this happen on the internet. The atheist community was strongest during the Bush years, when there was a clear target to fight. Then Obama happened and the left felt more relaxed and free to fight amongst themselves. Atheism+ was formed in an attempt to merge atheists with the progressive movement, and this drove a wedge within the atheist community as the purists rejected this as just another faith-based belief, and in turn the left decided that atheists were an enemy that needed to be destroyed.
Basically, atheists were hurt by being too bipartisan: When you reject all irrational beliefs regardless of politics, you are left with very few friends indeed, and that leaves you vulnerable to attack. Pretty much the same reason why nerds in general are under attack right now, actually.
(What’s weird is that Scott acts like he’s not a new atheist when he is pretty much exactly that. I mean, he even gets the exact kind of hate that Dawkins get, and for exactly the same reason – pointing out inconvenient political truths. You’d think he’d sympathise more.)
I can’t speak to the larger phenomenon, but personally I grew up religious and got to directly experience a large dollop of /r/atheism brand negativity in my adolescence I didn’t get from the liberal crowd (being a liberal Christian)